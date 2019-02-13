Jay Glazer predicts the Giants will trade OBJ this offseason

No link, it's just coming across the wire.
that usually means he's heard something relatively solid.
This same prediction is being made?
makes as much sense as anything else.
Glazer 'bold prediction' is Giants trade OBJ
a beer tonight. We all can make predictions. I don't see it happening, but who knows?
that signed OBJ longterm.
This would make zero sense.
Dealing him before June 1st would create 16M in dead cap for this year - dealing him after June 1st would create 4M in dead cap for this year AND 12M in dead cap for 2020.
The time to trade Beckham has passed. It would be moronic to turn around and do it now.
In comment 14295556
Anakim said:
I want Beckham here but again, what else is DG going to say? And is he not allowed to reassess? Maybe something happened.
It either happens or it doesn't. Taking these crumbs to find their meaning is a fools errand.
If he didn't, then I expected him to be used in conjunction with draft collateral to move up in the 2020 draft. The cap hit would be easier to swallow.
Would be thrilled if we could get a first. The Giants need more depth & better balance with the cap. You can’t win with a roster as top heavy as they are currently constructed.
In comment 14295551
JonC said:
| that usually means he's heard something relatively solid.
No it doesn’t. It’s pure speculation. Guys here’s the Athletic article. Like I said 💤💤💤💤💤 https://theathletic.com/815950/2019/02/13/jay-glazer-nfl-offseason-mailbag-trade-market/
But better late than never.
Doesn't OBJ's contract make it nearly impossible to trade him from a salary cap standpoint because of all of the dead money the Giants would incur? I can't post a source, but I could have sworn I read several posts / articles last season about that. Did that change because he's in year #2 of his contract?
In comment 14295571
Go Terps said:
| But better late than never.
Maybe we can get Lamar Jackson for him straight up!!!! Might have to throw in our first rounder after that playoff performance though
He's the same after the injury honestly. He was still solid and very good in some games but that game breaking ability doesn't appear to be there anymore, whether it's physical or mental I'm not sure. I'd see what i can get for him, we have had one winning season with him in the fold and he just doesn't seem like a fit with this regime.
In comment 14295574
Ssanders9816 said:
In comment 14295571 Go Terps said:
Quote:
But better late than never.
Maybe we can get Lamar Jackson for him straight up!!!! Might have to throw in our first rounder after that playoff performance though
Which dupe are you? I get a strong kmed vibe, but I'm not sure. You're definitely a regular.
WHO?
Shepard has shown that he's not a #1 receiver. All the others on the roster are barely #3 receivers and I'm not sure they are that good.
So, they're going to trade one of the best receivers in the NFL and replace him with Fowler or Lattimer? GTFOH
Why create another hole on a team already littered with them?
In comment 14295568
Ssanders9816 said:
In comment 14295551 JonC said:
Quote:
that usually means he's heard something relatively solid.
No it doesn’t. It’s pure speculation. Guys here’s the Athletic article. Like I said 💤💤💤💤💤 https://theathletic.com/815950/2019/02/13/jay-glazer-nfl-offseason-mailbag-trade-market/ - ( New Window )
I can't acccess that, but if thats the case the thread really should be deleted.
I would blow this off if he wasn't the source.
In comment 14295579
Zeke's Alibi said:
|I can't acccess that, but if thats the case the thread really should be deleted.
Huh? The thread says Glazer predicts a trade. The linked article has Glazer predicting a trade. Why should the thread be deleted, it's completely accurate.
In comment 14295577
Gman11 said:
| WHO?
Shepard has shown that he's not a #1 receiver. All the others on the roster are barely #3 receivers and I'm not sure they are that good.
So, they're going to trade one of the best receivers in the NFL and replace him with Fowler or Lattimer? GTFOH
You wouldn't. The only way I trade Beckham now is if I also cut Eli and literally tank 2019. You then get to "do over" in 2020 with an improved OLine/Dline and Barkley. I wouldn't be opposed to it personally, but I wouldn't want it half assed. Get rid of everyone not in our future plans and just eat the salary cap all at once (or as much as possible at once) and be done with it.
Never going to happen in an NY market, but its what I'd do if I had to move Beckham.
In comment 14295586
Mad Mike said:
In comment 14295579 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
I can't acccess that, but if thats the case the thread really should be deleted.
Huh? The thread says Glazer predicts a trade. The linked article has Glazer predicting a trade. Why should the thread be deleted, it's completely accurate.
Sanders was claiming it was idle speculation. When Jay Glazer and the word prediction is used you can almost guarantee it will happen as he has some inside information.
But I highly doubt cap wise it would be even feasible to trade him. There would probably be an insane dead money hit since his contract is so new and they would be paying it for years.
"brave Dave Gettleman stands up to malcontent and trades him, bravely creating more dead money, please ignore the fact that this is a decision he made one year ago, so brave to make this trade"
In comment 14295587
UConn4523 said:
In comment 14295577 Gman11 said:
Quote:
WHO?
Shepard has shown that he's not a #1 receiver. All the others on the roster are barely #3 receivers and I'm not sure they are that good.
So, they're going to trade one of the best receivers in the NFL and replace him with Fowler or Lattimer? GTFOH
You wouldn't. The only way I trade Beckham now is if I also cut Eli and literally tank 2019. You then get to "do over" in 2020 with an improved OLine/Dline and Barkley. I wouldn't be opposed to it personally, but I wouldn't want it half assed. Get rid of everyone not in our future plans and just eat the salary cap all at once (or as much as possible at once) and be done with it.
Never going to happen in an NY market, but its what I'd do if I had to move Beckham.
This would be the year to do it. Good QB class next year. Get a #1 this year a #1 next year and maybe one extra pick next year. Not going to happen, but it's what Oakland did. And it's why I can see them moving on from Carr.
In comment 14295568
Ssanders9816 said:
In comment 14295551 JonC said:
Quote:
that usually means he's heard something relatively solid.
No it doesn’t. It’s pure speculation. Guys here’s the Athletic article. Like I said 💤💤💤💤💤 https://theathletic.com/815950/2019/02/13/jay-glazer-nfl-offseason-mailbag-trade-market/ - ( New Window )
Glazer isn't a shit thrower.
The future of this team is Barkley
In comment 14295591
DavidinBMNY said:
| But I highly doubt cap wise it would be even feasible to trade him. There would probably be an insane dead money hit since his contract is so new and they would be paying it for years.
IF that 16 million number is true it is absolutely feasible, especially if it brings back 2-3 cost controlled players. This team isn't going to anywhere next year regardless. Could be a signal that they don't like the QBs this year and want ammo for next year.
He was doing a mailbag q&a. Here's the full text:
|Jay, give us some bold predictions about the NFL off-season. Give us a free agent signing, trade, or another bold prediction. Thanks. —Robert P.
I predict Odell Beckham Jr. gets traded this off-season. I think that’s bold enough.
Anything that he has heard my not qualify for bold so he speculated. There's nothing to this at this point.
anyone really wants to see the article, there is literally two sentences in regards to OBJ as its just a mailbag Q&A article and one sentence is that Glazer believes teams are open to trades now more than ever, someone asks him to make a bold prediction for this offseason and Glazer says He predicts OBJ will be traded this offseason. That's the extent of the article in terms of Giants news.
In comment 14295597
JonC said:
In comment 14295568 Ssanders9816 said:
Quote:
In comment 14295551 JonC said:
Quote:
that usually means he's heard something relatively solid.
No it doesn’t. It’s pure speculation. Guys here’s the Athletic article. Like I said 💤💤💤💤💤 https://theathletic.com/815950/2019/02/13/jay-glazer-nfl-offseason-mailbag-trade-market/ - ( New Window )
Glazer isn't a shit thrower.
but there is a difference between a prediction and a rumor. And this is clearly a prediction.
Cap implications...
Pre 6/1 trade...
16M dead money this year, 5M savings
Post 6/1 trade...
4M dead money 2019, 12M dead money in 2020, 17M savings in 2019.
Why sign him at all if you're just going to turn around and pile more dead money into the cap figure? Doesn't really make sense.
In comment 14295587
UConn4523 said:
In comment 14295577 Gman11 said:
Quote:
WHO?
Shepard has shown that he's not a #1 receiver. All the others on the roster are barely #3 receivers and I'm not sure they are that good.
So, they're going to trade one of the best receivers in the NFL and replace him with Fowler or Lattimer? GTFOH
You wouldn't. The only way I trade Beckham now is if I also cut Eli and literally tank 2019. You then get to "do over" in 2020 with an improved OLine/Dline and Barkley. I wouldn't be opposed to it personally, but I wouldn't want it half assed. Get rid of everyone not in our future plans and just eat the salary cap all at once (or as much as possible at once) and be done with it.
Never going to happen in an NY market, but its what I'd do if I had to move Beckham.
That's how I view it, other than cutting Eli and trading away Beckham for a full on tank, what's the point in trading him now? The timing is also curious, why is present day the proper time to trade him? Why wasn't this done in the 2018 offseason and why wasn't a full reboot undertaken at that time.
Trading him now doesn't seem to comport with the 2018 and present strategy.
In comment 14295597
JonC said:
In comment 14295568 Ssanders9816 said:
Quote:
In comment 14295551 JonC said:
Quote:
that usually means he's heard something relatively solid.
No it doesn’t. It’s pure speculation. Guys here’s the Athletic article. Like I said 💤💤💤💤💤 https://theathletic.com/815950/2019/02/13/jay-glazer-nfl-offseason-mailbag-trade-market/ - ( New Window )
Glazer isn't a shit thrower.
Schefter isn't either and he said OBJ was traded to the Rams last March.
In comment 14295600
Zeke's Alibi said:
In comment 14295591 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
But I highly doubt cap wise it would be even feasible to trade him. There would probably be an insane dead money hit since his contract is so new and they would be paying it for years.
IF that 16 million number is true it is absolutely feasible, especially if it brings back 2-3 cost controlled players. This team isn't going to anywhere next year regardless. Could be a signal that they don't like the QBs this year and want ammo for next year.
Wouldn't it be more likely if they did trade him, they traded him at the trade dealine? They save a lot more money and can push that all towards the future.
Imagine they get a 1 and a 3 for him and a conditional 2021 pick (2 or 3). That would set them up to move around the board next year.
but in all honesty it doesn't sound like he is really sold on it himself.
Guy just makes it up as he goes along these days.
In comment 14295607
arcarsenal said:
| Cap implications...
Pre 6/1 trade...
16M dead money this year, 5M savings
Post 6/1 trade...
4M dead money 2019, 12M dead money in 2020, 17M savings in 2019.
Why sign him at all if you're just going to turn around and pile more dead money into the cap figure? Doesn't really make sense.
It doesn’t, unless the ESPN interview Beckham made really pissed off Mara/DG/PS.
In comment 14295591
DavidinBMNY said:
| But I highly doubt cap wise it would be even feasible to trade him. There would probably be an insane dead money hit since his contract is so new and they would be paying it for years.
It's doable, capwise. They'd actually save $5M in that regard. A lot of the guaranteed money was in base salaries rather than a monster signing bonus.
In comment 14295615
Zeke's Alibi said:
| but in all honesty it doesn't sound like he is really sold on it himself.
Exactly, nothing in that article tells me he’s basing this on anything he’s heard.
Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shame
In comment 14295584
antdog24 said:
| I would blow this off if he wasn't the source.
Agreed. I do not want to tradr Beckham but Glazer is always on point with his info. If it wasn't a possibility then I don't think he would have said anything.
They didn't resign him to trade him. The only way this happens if OBJ wants to be traded and sits out any camps
In comment 14295621
NikkiMac said:
| Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shame
Yeah that didn’t happen but keep grasping
in the Super Bowl, really wouldn't shock me if they make another run at OBJ if they can make it work cap-wise.
I don’t think the giants brass liked the Lil Wayne bullshit
It worries me that it's coming from him. It really doesn't make sense unless it's an attitude or injury thing. Why shop him this year when there's another elite WR on the market eating into his value and when you'll carry a big dead money obligation? If it has teeth then something is up.
In comment 14295628
Ssanders9816 said:
In comment 14295621 NikkiMac said:
Quote:
Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shame
Yeah that didn’t happen but keep grasping
What didn’t happen ?
In comment 14295621
NikkiMac said:
| Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shame
Yeah, Beckham definitely got the training staff and doctors to make up fake reports so he wasn't allowed to practice.
Really hate "contributions" like this.
In comment 14295621
NikkiMac said:
| Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shame
What... the fuck did I just read?
as an organization you've tried, and tried, and tried again to not have this guy create situations where the GM, head coach, teammates, etc. have to answer questions about him and you still find yourselves going in circles.
Mara stupidly believed that a couple of quiet months leading up to his pay day was a sign of maturity. The best time to trade him was last year's draft but as Terps said, better late than never.
In comment 14295635
NikkiMac said:
In comment 14295628 Ssanders9816 said:
Quote:
In comment 14295621 NikkiMac said:
Quote:
Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shame
Yeah that didn’t happen but keep grasping
What didn’t happen ?
Any of the dogshit nonsense that just came out of your mouth
because you would ask for more draft picks to offset that they would be paying Odell less money.
In comment 14295640
NikkiMac said:
Yeah - a completely made up story that sounded like it was written by a 3rd grader.
Asshole.
Predictions are not reporting. Someone asked him for a bold prediction. It does not in any way make financial sense for the Giants to do it.
He probably doesn't want to take "one more run" with Eli.
In comment 14295641
Ssanders9816 said:
In comment 14295635 NikkiMac said:
Quote:
In comment 14295628 Ssanders9816 said:
Quote:
In comment 14295621 NikkiMac said:
Quote:
Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shame
Yeah that didn’t happen but keep grasping
What didn’t happen ?
Any of the dogshit nonsense that just came out of your mouth
Well sir you shoot dogshit out of your mouth all the time so you should be used to it
In comment 14295611
Toth029 said:
In comment 14295597 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 14295568 Ssanders9816 said:
Quote:
In comment 14295551 JonC said:
Quote:
that usually means he's heard something relatively solid.
No it doesn’t. It’s pure speculation. Guys here’s the Athletic article. Like I said 💤💤💤💤💤 https://theathletic.com/815950/2019/02/13/jay-glazer-nfl-offseason-mailbag-trade-market/ - ( New Window )
Glazer isn't a shit thrower.
Schefter isn't either and he said OBJ was traded to the Rams last March.
Schefter does what suits his and ESPN's purpose, it's a bit different than Glazer's pot.
In comment 14295644
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| Predictions are not reporting. Someone asked him for a bold prediction. It does not in any way make financial sense for the Giants to do it.
And that is why I thought it should be deleted and reposted. While technically factually accurate, when Jay Glazer and prediction are used it generally alludes to a situation that is near imminent or at the very least has some serious legs.
one of two things would be apparent.
Either Beckham's injury took him down a notch from elite status and the Giants are premptively trying to recoup what they can from his contract, both in terms of cap and draft capital.
..or..
The Giants have had enough of Beckham's personality and want him elsewhere. If this is the case, and he goes on to play well elsewhere, it'll just be another sign that this team doesn't know WTF it's doing.
In comment 14295605
ron mexico said:
In comment 14295597 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 14295568 Ssanders9816 said:
Quote:
In comment 14295551 JonC said:
Quote:
that usually means he's heard something relatively solid.
No it doesn’t. It’s pure speculation. Guys here’s the Athletic article. Like I said 💤💤💤💤💤 https://theathletic.com/815950/2019/02/13/jay-glazer-nfl-offseason-mailbag-trade-market/ - ( New Window )
Glazer isn't a shit thrower.
but there is a difference between a prediction and a rumor. And this is clearly a prediction.
Fair enough, but I'm telling you Glazer is a different animal than the general head.
In comment 14295649
Zeke's Alibi said:
In comment 14295644 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Predictions are not reporting. Someone asked him for a bold prediction. It does not in any way make financial sense for the Giants to do it.
And that is why I thought it should be deleted and reposted. While technically factually accurate, when Jay Glazer and prediction are used it generally alludes to a situation that is near imminent or at the very least has some serious legs.
If it were near imminent, he would have ran with it as an actual piece, not a mailbag throw in.
If Giants pass on QB in draft this year, I can see OBJ being moved for picks in 2019 that can then be packaged to move up for a QB.
No way they trade him after recently resigning him..
In comment 14295650
jcn56 said:
| one of two things would be apparent.
Either Beckham's injury took him down a notch from elite status and the Giants are premptively trying to recoup what they can from his contract, both in terms of cap and draft capital.
..or..
The Giants have had enough of Beckham's personality and want him elsewhere. If this is the case, and he goes on to play well elsewhere, it'll just be another sign that this team doesn't know WTF it's doing.
Maybe Beckham pushed the leak? He has seen a lot of losing seasons in NY
My prediction is that this thread will have over 200 replies by the end of the day - because no one seems to be able to get enough of this riveting topic!
that the wide receiver class was very strong this year so you never know.
I'm also of the belief that teams use Shefter to get misinformation out as ESPN uses whatever information he is pumping and repeats it ad nauseum like it is the truth. It is a good way to change the narrative.
just so we don't have any more of these threads...
The economics of it are bad right now... So I am guessing not.
In comment 14295659
Zeke's Alibi said:
| I'm also of the belief that teams use Shefter to get misinformation out as ESPN uses whatever information he is pumping and repeats it ad nauseum like it is the truth. It is a good way to change the narrative.
Correct. It's a bit different with Glazer and Fox, their football presence is much smaller during the offseason.
I'm not saying it's imminent based off this prediction, but Glazer isn't typically one who invents info to suit himself.
OBJ and 6th overall for Rosen.
In comment 14295667
Coach Red Beaulieu said:
| OBJ and 6th overall for Rosen.
Overpay by a lot.
In comment 14295643
arcarsenal said:
In comment 14295640 NikkiMac said:
Quote:
I wrote asshole
Go fuck yourself and take a course on having and showing some respect on other people’s opinions .... who the fuck are you....another internet warrior because I know you wouldn’t talk to me like that to my face punk
Yeah - a completely made up story that sounded like it was written by a 3rd grader.
Asshole.
Shep, Engram and Barkley carried the offense fine in his absence.
Either fetch a 1st or 2nd for him, and use/package it to grab a QB in addition to an edge rusher or OL with the sixth.
Feeling very good about Gettleman if this is true.
In comment 14295560
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
| a beer tonight. We all can make predictions. I don't see it happening, but who knows?
but you are going to have a beer tonight.
In comment 14295675
Lambuth_Special said:
| Shep, Engram and Barkley carried the offense fine in his absence.
Either fetch a 1st or 2nd for him, and use/package it to grab a QB in addition to an edge rusher or OL with the sixth.
Feeling very good about Gettleman if this is true.
Are you serious? Gettleman would look like a complete ass doing this. Here's 91 mill, now go to another team and we'll have no #1 WR, huge dead cap hit and still an aged QB and shitty OL. It makes zero sense and this was not a serious prediction on Glazer's part.
Yes, you want a 1st round pick or two in the lineup, but the Giants current core (1st, 1st, 1st, 2nd) is overkill and has obviously sucked away resources in the trenches.
The 2011 offense featured a 1st, 4th, 7th, and two undrafted free agents in the lineup.
Trade away a great play maker
I suspect trading Beckham would have to be OK'd (or requested) by Mara.
| Here's 91 mill, now go to another team and we'll have no #1 WR, huge dead cap hit and still an aged QB and shitty OL. It makes zero sense and this was not a serious prediction on Glazer's part.
We theoretically wouldn't still have an aged QB and shitty OL because the return on OBJ can help us shore up either or both.
I agree though that trading him last year would've made better sense if this rumor was true.
would hate this unless we got a huge haul in return. I'd also be stunned if the Giants did trade OBJ. He is absolutely critical to this offense.
In comment 14295685
Go Terps said:
| I suspect trading Beckham would have to be OK'd (or requested) by Mara.
Really going out on a limb there, Terps
In comment 14295690
Giantology said:
In comment 14295685 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I suspect trading Beckham would have to be OK'd (or requested) by Mara.
Really going out on a limb there, Terps
I know I'm not, but we have posters saying Gettleman would be an ass for doing it. I'm not a Gettleman fan, but knocking him for trading Beckham doesn't make much sense to me.
I'm not sure it's in his make-up anymore to develop receivers.
As it's turning out, this is an excellent draft for receivers. So for the long-run, we have a chance to find some real quality.
What a trade market this could be - AB or OBJ.
An older, self-involved, there-is-ME in team jackass (AB) or a younger, self-involved jackass coming off a major injury (OBJ).
but I can't think of one bigger than his idiotic belief that Beckham could be trusted to be signed long-term, coming off an injury, when there was literally no reason for them to do so.
In comment 14295693
bw in dc said:
| I'm not sure it's in his make-up anymore to develop receivers.
My thought: DG maybe isn't cutting Eli, but he's definitely bringing in serious competition. I imagine he sees the value in the OL and edge rushers this draft but also doesn't want to futz about and wait until 2020 to address the QB situation. Ergo, move an asset for more draft capital
|An older, self-involved, there-is-ME in team jackass (AB) or a younger, self-involved jackass coming off a major injury (OBJ).
whoa whoa, OBJ may have problems, but at least he didn't almost kill a toddler. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/antonio-brown-steelers-wide-receiver-accused-nearly-hitting-toddler-furniture-thrown-from-balcony-2018-10-09/
starts taking at the Giants. If we were to take Eli at his word he would just retire, which we know will never happen.
In comment 14295672
NikkiMac said:
In comment 14295643 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14295640 NikkiMac said:
Quote:
I wrote asshole
Go fuck yourself and take a course on having and showing some respect on other people’s opinions .... who the fuck are you....another internet warrior because I know you wouldn’t talk to me like that to my face punk
Yeah - a completely made up story that sounded like it was written by a 3rd grader.
Asshole.
The first thing taught in that class would be respect is earned before it's given.
Your made up nonsense post deserves no respect. It wasn't an opinion, it was stated as fact but it's pure fiction that frankly borders on delusion.
Did you forget the doctors never cleared OBJ to play or just decide to omit that from any reasonable thinking before posting your nonsense?
backed off of it when he was told it isn't possible just to sit out and fake an injury.
In comment 14295714
Zeke's Alibi said:
| starts taking at the Giants. If we were to take Eli at his word he would just retire, which we know will never happen.
what did Eli say that would make you think this would make him retire?
In comment 14295719
wgenesis123 said:
No
In comment 14295717
ron mexico said:
In comment 14295711 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
starts taking at the Giants. If we were to take Eli at his word he would just retire, which we know will never happen.
what did Eli say that would make you think this would make him retire?
"If Eli is done playing, I'm fine with it," Archie told ESPN's Ian O'Connor. "But if he comes back, the Giants have got to win. They can't go through another season like this."
Saying he expects the Giants to make moves to win in the short term if Eli comes back. Trading Odell would be the opposite of that.
In comment 14295714
Zeke's Alibi said:
| backed off of it when he was told it isn't possible just to sit out and fake an injury.
Not that it's worthy of rereading but his first line about DG and Shurmur not liking OBJ sitting out the four games was most certainly posted as a fact and not an opinion. At least that's the way it came off to me. There was no "I think" or IMO, or anything like it.
by the Manning's to put pressure on the Giants to make some short-term moves so Eli doesn't finish with W/L record below 500.
right after they gave him all that money. As others have noted it would be dumb to trade him now with the cap and return, but if there's something to this smoke it has more to do with an emotional/cultural fit.
In comment 14295724
Zeke's Alibi said:
| by the Manning's to put pressure on the Giants to make some short-term moves so Eli doesn't finish with W/L record below 500.
If this was true (and I think it was probably delivered with more nuance than this) I don't see why you wouldn't release Eli, given DG's tough reputation. You don't just sacrifice long-term team goals to pad your QBs career W/L record.
Secondly, DG would NOT say or hint to Glazer about anything like that. And please don’t say we have a habit of telegraphing our intentions. This is DG, not Reese and company. Also, try not to point to DG splooging all over SB from the get-go. I, who watch ZERO college football, said it was a no-brainer as almost everyone else in the media did.
In comment 14295726
Zeke's Alibi said:
You're right and I was mistaken. He said he had a feeling in his title and I just read his post and not that part.
Would probably be the best thing that could happen for Beckham. This franchise has it's head stuck in the past (and it's own ass).
but diva WR's do not win championships. I wanted to trade him before we re-signed him, but I also got suckered into thinking he changed and he was worth the money.
Name the last WR on the level of OBJ or Antonio Brown to win a ring. All I can come up with is Michael Irvin.
He's a distraction, you can't get away from these guys fast enough!
And he knows fools will do it every time.
In comment 14295743
dank41 said:
| but diva WR's do not win championships. I wanted to trade him before we re-signed him, but I also got suckered into thinking he changed and he was worth the money.
Name the last WR on the level of OBJ or Antonio Brown to win a ring. All I can come up with is Michael Irvin.
He's a distraction, you can't get away from these guys fast enough!
Guess you missed the time we won with Plaxico Burress
In comment 14295743
dank41 said:
| but diva WR's do not win championships. I wanted to trade him before we re-signed him, but I also got suckered into thinking he changed and he was worth the money.
Name the last WR on the level of OBJ or Antonio Brown to win a ring. All I can come up with is Michael Irvin.
He's a distraction, you can't get away from these guys fast enough!
So you’re saying he DIDN’T CHANGE after he signed his new contract? Proof of this?
In comment 14295743
dank41 said:
| but diva WR's do not win championships. I wanted to trade him before we re-signed him, but I also got suckered into thinking he changed and he was worth the money.
Name the last WR on the level of OBJ or Antonio Brown to win a ring. All I can come up with is Michael Irvin.
He's a distraction, you can't get away from these guys fast enough!
First off... putting AB and OBJ in the same category as far as distractions is ridiculous. AB is a bad dude.
Second... also silly to talk about elite WRs not winning super bowls..
Julio Jones should have won
Randy Moss could have won if not for Eli
Marvin Harrison won
TO did everything possible and could have won if not for McNabb losing his lunch
In comment 14295754
Ssanders9816 said:
In comment 14295743 dank41 said:
Quote:
but diva WR's do not win championships. I wanted to trade him before we re-signed him, but I also got suckered into thinking he changed and he was worth the money.
Name the last WR on the level of OBJ or Antonio Brown to win a ring. All I can come up with is Michael Irvin.
He's a distraction, you can't get away from these guys fast enough!
Guess you missed the time we won with Plaxico Burress
Or that SB winning catch by Santonio Holmes
In comment 14295762
ron mexico said:
In comment 14295754 Ssanders9816 said:
Quote:
In comment 14295743 dank41 said:
Quote:
but diva WR's do not win championships. I wanted to trade him before we re-signed him, but I also got suckered into thinking he changed and he was worth the money.
Name the last WR on the level of OBJ or Antonio Brown to win a ring. All I can come up with is Michael Irvin.
He's a distraction, you can't get away from these guys fast enough!
Guess you missed the time we won with Plaxico Burress
Or that SB winning catch by Santonio Holmes
Demaryius Thomas, Hakeem Nicks
And then if the argument is "none of those guys are on the level of AB/OBJ"...then the question is, who is?
In comment 14295621
NikkiMac said:
|let’s face it he just tapped the leg
Too funny
what? He was a great teammate last year; Saquon loves him. Worked hard to get back. Has done ZERO off the field to be pegged anything else but a young star having fun. Fans love him, he's charitable, kids love him.
GTFO with him being a distraction or anything close to Antonio Brown. Enough!
If you want to argue the merits for moving an asset like him for more need, fine. But everyone here saying he's a headache is completely off.
makes sense. Let's create another huge hole to fill on a team already in need of a major talent upgrade.
most people wouldn't expect. And most people wouldn't suspect this because it makes little sense. I don't think this is based on anything Glazer heard, or as someone else mentioned, it wouldn't be a single sentence in a mailbag piece. That isn't where anyone puts actual news or leaks information because it is too easy to ignore.
However, if it is true and the Giants trade OBJ, you would assume Eli is probably released also. Trading Beckham for picks indicates the team realized they are moving in the wrong direction, and they are entering full tear-it-down and start from scratch mode. Anything else would be laughable. And you don't rebuild with an expensive, aging QB.
If for no other reason, OBJ will not be traded because neither Mara nor Gettleman will stand in front of the media and admit they are giving up on a football season before it even begins.
In comment 14295723
Eman11 said:
In comment 14295714 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
backed off of it when he was told it isn't possible just to sit out and fake an injury.
Not that it's worthy of rereading but his first line about DG and Shurmur not liking OBJ sitting out the four games was most certainly posted as a fact and not an opinion. At least that's the way it came off to me. There was no "I think" or IMO, or anything like it.
Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shame
I put IMO in there but your saying I should have put imo in the first sentence .......ok Im ok with that jeez the grammar police
I did also say that I don’t think the giants brass liked the Lil Wayne bit that’s also my opinion and me speculating on it if you want to call me out on it fine but you don’t have to be insulting .......
In comment 14295752
Sy'56 said:
| And he knows fools will do it every time.
next year, and whether Glazer has insights o not seems silly. A year is a long time for all kinds of plans and ideas to change.
In comment 14295639
Chris684 said:
| as an organization you've tried, and tried, and tried again to not have this guy create situations where the GM, head coach, teammates, etc. have to answer questions about him and you still find yourselves going in circles.
Mara stupidly believed that a couple of quiet months leading up to his pay day was a sign of maturity. The best time to trade him was last year's draft but as Terps said, better late than never.
This post doesn't make any sense. By all accounts, OBJ is a good teammate, on the field he's all business except for the Carolina game and Norman deserves blame there too (when has he ever shown up a teammate?).
If the line is drawn at always answering questions about something - then why is Eli still here? How many questions have been asked about his declining play last 3 years?
And how many questions have to be asked about the offensive line and our linebackers before that gets addressed?
Who gives a shit if coaches and GMs answer questions about him - the guy produces.
would ever compare Odell Beckham Jr's body of work to Eli Manning's on or off the field?
What are the other options? Trade him then and get 60% value cause his ankle snapped last time we saw him. Or franchise him and have an even bigger shit show? Good move to extend him, now it would be a great move if they got an absolute haul. I’m not convinced because we rarely see GREAT NFL WR get traded in their prime, but I am hopeful that we can turn him into a 1 and a starting OL or DL, or multiple 1’s. Otherwise, hoping he is back and something clicks.
In comment 14295784
NikkiMac said:
In comment 14295723 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 14295714 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
backed off of it when he was told it isn't possible just to sit out and fake an injury.
Not that it's worthy of rereading but his first line about DG and Shurmur not liking OBJ sitting out the four games was most certainly posted as a fact and not an opinion. At least that's the way it came off to me. There was no "I think" or IMO, or anything like it.
Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shame
I put IMO in there but your saying I should have put imo in the first sentence .......ok Im ok with that jeez the grammar police
I did also say that I don’t think the giants brass liked the Lil Wayne bit that’s also my opinion and me speculating on it if you want to call me out on it fine but you don’t have to be insulting .......
Nah not trying to be the grammar police. To be fair, it was pointed out you did state it as an opinion in your title and I admitted I was mistaken in not seeing that in your title. I only read the text of your post.
However I stand by the respect being earned part of my post. Calling people assholes and expecting respect is a bit hypocritical IMO.
OBJ/Barkley + an average OL is something that should be dangerous. I’m not ready to throw away a historically rare WR/RB duo with such versatile skillsets after a bad year with a shit OL. Get better OL protection or draft Kyler Murray to take advantage of the ridiculous misdirection potential of this offense and just go all in.
In comment 14295807
Chris684 said:
| would ever compare Odell Beckham Jr's body of work to Eli Manning's on or off the field?
Eli has had a great body of work... and has been highly compensated for it.
But the analogy is clear and my first grade son understands it - the media has asked the GM and Coach(es) about both players in recent years. Why is one not worth the headache but the other is?
but I just don't see it. Unless there is a huge market for Brown and you'd argue that Odell could get more. Ultimately, I do believe the Giants are going to build their roster around Saquon, but I think the Giants are going to want to see what comes next year with a better offensive line, and Saquon, Odell, and Engram (who looked like the light went on last year) all working together.
As Sy said, that's a nice way for him to get some attention and clicks.
can be on this topic.
It's not happening. It was never happening.
You finally get a franchise running back and you trade away the only receiver who actually scares opposing offenses.
Not buying it and it would be one of the dumbest moves ever.
In comment 14295760
moze1021 said:
In comment 14295743 dank41 said:
Quote:
but diva WR's do not win championships. I wanted to trade him before we re-signed him, but I also got suckered into thinking he changed and he was worth the money.
Name the last WR on the level of OBJ or Antonio Brown to win a ring. All I can come up with is Michael Irvin.
He's a distraction, you can't get away from these guys fast enough!
First off... putting AB and OBJ in the same category as far as distractions is ridiculous. AB is a bad dude.
Second... also silly to talk about elite WRs not winning super bowls..
Julio Jones should have won
Randy Moss could have won if not for Eli
Marvin Harrison won
TO did everything possible and could have won if not for McNabb losing his lunch
Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin are a couple others.
only for those who are easily or want to be distracted.
Didn't make much of a fuss during his contract year. Has never been arrested, only one suspension for losing his temper on the field.
You trade him and you will quickly learn how much hen helps the other receivers get open.
RE: the injury - sometimes it takes more than a full season to recover. And even if he has slowed he's still better than 95% of the wrs in the league.
The Giants better, all for it.
He s a great asset, but Giants have not been very good even with his all world talent
Maybe it makes sense to trade him if it garners capital to move forward.
But we might be surprised what another team would offer for this oft injured talent.
In comment 14295575
Joey in VA said:
| He's the same after the injury honestly. He was still solid and very good in some games but that game breaking ability doesn't appear to be there anymore, whether it's physical or mental I'm not sure. I'd see what i can get for him, we have had one winning season with him in the fold and he just doesn't seem like a fit with this regime.
Your post may not be popular, but I agree. He appears to have lost that.
this seems like a terrible idea. he was good finding OL and LBs in Car, but could never get Cam a decent WR. as it turned out, kelvin benjamin was not the next plaxico.
In comment 14295839
bc4life said:
| only for those who are easily or want to be distracted.
Didn't make much of a fuss during his contract year. Has never been arrested, only one suspension for losing his temper on the field.
You trade him and you will quickly learn how much hen helps the other receivers get open.
RE: the injury - sometimes it takes more than a full season to recover. And even if he has slowed he's still better than 95% of the wrs in the league.
^This.
but he still looks pretty good and I would be interested in suggestions re: his replacement Link
See what the market is. See if someone will make you an offer you can't refuse.
here it is ..
giants receive:
#33, #65, J rosen
Cardinals receive:
OBJ, 4th rd from NEw Orleans 2019
how we feeling?
here it is(edited)
giants receive:
#33, #65, J rosen
Cardinals receive:
OBJ, 4th rd from NEw Orleans 2019
once this happens, eli retires because we cant win now and the money we save we sign a WR, a RT and a Center for our new young QB
how we feeling?
In comment 14295856
MOOPS said:
| See what the market is. See if someone will make you an offer you can't refuse.
Makes no sense. The Giants already evaluated his trade value if the last set of rumors were true. You really think they then negotiated with him and signed him to an extension to just start the trade talks again?!
In comment 14295843
joeinpa said:
| The Giants better, all for it.
He s a great asset, but Giants have not been very good even with his all world talent
Maybe it makes sense to trade him if it garners capital to move forward.
But we might be surprised what another team would offer for this oft injured talent.
This implies the Giants can't be good with him here. The fact that the Giants have sucked even with OBJ being here is an indictment of GM and coaching in recent years.
The Rams sucked for years with a terrific defense and some all-world players in Gurley, Donald, etc. Then they brought in a great coach, started drafting well, found their QB, stablized their OL through Whitworth, etc.
How about drafting well for a change and building a good team around Barkley and OBJ?
Yards/reception: 13.7 (29th amongst WRs)
Catch %: 62.1% (54th amongst WRs)
This is for the WR with the richest contract in the NFL, and the second highest cap hit at the position in 2019.
Doesn't paint a pretty picture.
In comment 14295870
Go Terps said:
| Yards/reception: 13.7 (29th amongst WRs)
Catch %: 62.1% (54th amongst WRs)
This is for the WR with the richest contract in the NFL, and the second highest cap hit at the position in 2019.
Doesn't paint a pretty picture.
That’s because he doesn’t have Lamar Jackson throwing to him!
Not sure who would be a likely suitor and it would
have to be a sizable return .
Don't the Rams have Goff to sign yet ? . I am sure
OBJ would love to play out there .
In comment 14295873
Ssanders9816 said:
In comment 14295870 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Yards/reception: 13.7 (29th amongst WRs)
Catch %: 62.1% (54th amongst WRs)
This is for the WR with the richest contract in the NFL, and the second highest cap hit at the position in 2019.
Doesn't paint a pretty picture.
That’s because he doesn’t have Lamar Jackson throwing to him!
Again, which dupe are you?
In comment 14295870
Go Terps said:
| Yards/reception: 13.7 (29th amongst WRs)
Catch %: 62.1% (54th amongst WRs)
This is for the WR with the richest contract in the NFL, and the second highest cap hit at the position in 2019.
Doesn't paint a pretty picture.
I’m no Beckham fan in the least however I’d be willing to see how year 2 post injury goes with regards to those numbers you cited. Also I’m in no hurry to create another crater on the team. We have enough holes as it stands right now.
after DG and Shurmur tried to start out with the clean slate, Beckham pom poms and Mara foolishly caved after playing the wait and see game with him for a whopping two months when he could taste the huge payday.
I'll bet Mara, Shurmur and co. felt pretty stupid after they watched Beckham sitting next to Lil Wayne of all people talking about playing in LA as the team was getting off to another tough start. As if Shurmur didnt have enough on his plate in year one.
I don't think Glazer's tweet or whatever it was means much either way, but I'd bet a ton of money Beckham caused a hell of a lot of disappointment for ownership/management this season, yet again.
In comment 14295890
Chris684 said:
| after DG and Shurmur tried to start out with the clean slate, Beckham pom poms and Mara foolishly caved after playing the wait and see game with him for a whopping two months when he could taste the huge payday.
I'll bet Mara, Shurmur and co. felt pretty stupid after they watched Beckham sitting next to Lil Wayne of all people talking about playing in LA as the team was getting off to another tough start. As if Shurmur didnt have enough on his plate in year one.
I don't think Glazer's tweet or whatever it was means much either way, but I'd bet a ton of money Beckham caused a hell of a lot of disappointment for ownership/management this season, yet again.
The same level of disappointment ownership and management has caused us fans the last few years?!
In comment 14295864
BleedBlue said:
| here it is(edited)
giants receive:
#33, #65, J rosen
Cardinals receive:
OBJ, 4th rd from NEw Orleans 2019
once this happens, eli retires because we cant win now and the money we save we sign a WR, a RT and a Center for our new young QB
how we feeling?
I doubt we get that return but I would take it in a heartbeat, Even with Rosen's poor rookie year.
In comment 14295903
Lambuth_Special said:
In comment 14295864 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
here it is(edited)
giants receive:
#33, #65, J rosen
Cardinals receive:
OBJ, 4th rd from NEw Orleans 2019
once this happens, eli retires because we cant win now and the money we save we sign a WR, a RT and a Center for our new young QB
how we feeling?
I doubt we get that return but I would take it in a heartbeat, Even with Rosen's poor rookie year.
LOL yeah they would never do that trade. And what WR do you sign to replace him?! Cobb or Tate? Lol
is enough I guess. Ruin Saquon in 5 years running him 30x per hame and go back the the Giants of the Super Bowl 80's. Zero elites.
Maybe you can do that with Bill Belicheck at the helm, but not here.
ALL our elite wideouts go down with injury and it destroys their careers in 3 years. Are we going to now trade OBJ and have Shep be our #1?
IF they do this it will ruin the offseason for me. I don't mind that he dances. I'm not an old school "hand it to the ref" guy. Clinging to that is a recipe for unloading come great players. He's NOT NOT NOT a lockerroom cancer either, despite the hair trigger OBJ haters rhetoric.
In comment 14295906
Ssanders9816 said:
In comment 14295903 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
In comment 14295864 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
here it is(edited)
giants receive:
#33, #65, J rosen
Cardinals receive:
OBJ, 4th rd from NEw Orleans 2019
once this happens, eli retires because we cant win now and the money we save we sign a WR, a RT and a Center for our new young QB
how we feeling?
I doubt we get that return but I would take it in a heartbeat, Even with Rosen's poor rookie year.
LOL yeah they would never do that trade. And what WR do you sign to replace him?! Cobb or Tate? Lol
if amari cooper gets a first rounder, obj is worth two. rosen is one, im not even asking for another im asking for a 2nd and 3rd rounder in addition to rosen. they turn around and take murray at #1
What? 40 carries a game? Who are we going to throw it too?
In comment 14295598
Chris684 said:
| The future of this team is Barkley
You could have a point there. Since EVERY decent WR we get for the past 15 years has been destroyed by an injury very early in his career.
F me!
In comment 14295650
jcn56 said:
| one of two things would be apparent.
Either Beckham's injury took him down a notch from elite status and the Giants are premptively trying to recoup what they can from his contract, both in terms of cap and draft capital.
..or..
The Giants have had enough of Beckham's personality and want him elsewhere. If this is the case, and he goes on to play well elsewhere, it'll just be another sign that this team doesn't know WTF it's doing.
I am in agreement with the difficullty of winning with a Diva/malcontent superstar WR.
but it can be done. Plenty of examples.
Gronk
Michael Irvin
Ok so there are 2 examples.
I really think it serves this teams future for them to trade him. And have no idea why they resigned him based on this regimes track record.
But does sell tickets and media. And whats wrong w keeping him one more year than trading when his cap hit is worse and he proves he doesn't correlate to winning?
Rosen? Cards don't like him.
In comment 14295667
Coach Red Beaulieu said:
| OBJ and 6th overall for Rosen.
In comment 14295923
VinegarPeppers said:
| Rosen? Cards don't like him.
In comment 14295667 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
OBJ and 6th overall for Rosen.
we can only wish. throw in fitzgerald lol
It paints a picture of a WR with a QB without time to throw behind a suspect OL during his first season back after a terrible ankle injury.
In comment 14295870
Go Terps said:
| Yards/reception: 13.7 (29th amongst WRs)
Catch %: 62.1% (54th amongst WRs)
This is for the WR with the richest contract in the NFL, and the second highest cap hit at the position in 2019.
Doesn't paint a pretty picture.
but Jay Glazer is a pretty reliable source with a good reputation...
In comment 14295930
VinegarPeppers said:
| It paints a picture of a WR with a QB without time to throw behind a suspect OL during his first season back after a terrible ankle injury.
In comment 14295870 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Yards/reception: 13.7 (29th amongst WRs)
Catch %: 62.1% (54th amongst WRs)
This is for the WR with the richest contract in the NFL, and the second highest cap hit at the position in 2019.
Doesn't paint a pretty picture.
When you're making excuses for the highest paid player at a position in the league it's a problem. We've spent the last three years doing that for Vernon, and we spent a lot of 2018 doing that for Solder. It's getting old.
but Odell just tweeted a couple about an hour ago - one of a zipper-mouth face and another blushing emoji. If anyone wants to translate the language of dipshits, have at it.
In comment 14295943
bceagle05 said:
| but Odell just tweeted a couple about an hour ago - one of a zipper-mouth face and another blushing emoji. If anyone wants to translate the language of dipshits, have at it.
He's probably just tired of reading this same story every 2 months.
fact that OBJ is covered by pretty closely and teams scheme to take him away from Eli and not just grab stats and wave them around w/o any context
We like trash here. So glad I gave up football. 5 years ago this would have drove me crazy.
But, not sure what would replace his value.
In comment 14295950
bc4life said:
| fact that OBJ is covered by pretty closely and teams scheme to take him away from Eli and not just grab stats and wave them around w/o any context
Is he the only receiver being covered pretty closely and having teams scheme to take him away? Because that didn't seem to bother a lot of other receivers that are also the focal point of their offenses. The only other so called premier WR I could find that was clearly less efficient than Beckham was Jarvis Landry, who was frankly terrible - 54% catches and 12 yards per catch...what a disastrous contract for Cleveland.
Nevertheless, when deep threats like TY Hilton and Tyreek Hill have 3 yards per catch higher than Beckham AND still catch a higher percentage of the passes thrown to them, it's indicative of what we're paying for.
to give him gargantuan signing bonus only to trade him away.
Right or wrong I doubt Beckham is going anywhere. If Gettleman had a mind to trade him he'd have been dealt a year ago.
Looking at Landry's stats reminded me of this thread. Funny read now...I particularly like the part where Landry's a better player than Julian Edelman. Link
and routes run. 3 yards more - that affects their statisical ranking how much subsstantive difference does it make.
OBJ is ranked 29th in that category - 28 wrs better than him?
The offense was pathetic the first half of the seaosn and he still finished with over 100 yards and about 80 yards/game.
I look at his production and the highlight link and bow that we have one of the wrs in the league.
In comment 14295969
LakeGeorgeGiant said:
| to give him gargantuan signing bonus only to trade him away.
Right or wrong I doubt Beckham is going anywhere. If Gettleman had a mind to trade him he'd have been dealt a year ago.
Gargantuan? It was only $20M just a shade higher than the 1 year FT. While his contract has a lot of guaranteed money, they are in the form of yearly salary. Any trading team would be on the hook for those. OBJ's Contract.
I think the Giants' skill position players are the best they have ever had as a unit. I'd like to see what they can do behind a competent OLine before we start trading away the main pieces.
In comment 14295974
bc4life said:
| and routes run. 3 yards more - that affects their statisical ranking how much subsstantive difference does it make.
OBJ is ranked 29th in that category - 28 wrs better than him?
The offense was pathetic the first half of the seaosn and he still finished with over 100 yards and about 80 yards/game.
I look at his production and the highlight link and bow that we have one of the wrs in the league.
But I just showed you that he wasn't particularly productive in 2018.
And again, we're paying him more than any WR in the league and already we're making excuses?
he's better than most - top 5, IMO.
I don't have to make excuses for him. I base my opinion on the film. People talk about traading him like talent like his si easy to find. It ain't.
In comment 14295655
uther99 said:
|Maybe Beckham pushed the leak? He has seen a lot of losing seasons in NY
IIRC Glazer and Beckham work with the same elite trainer in Los Angeles. It's entirely possible that OBJ or his people have a relationship with Glazer and feed him stuff. Also possible that OBJ said something to the trainer who said something to Glazer.
for a wr isn't productive? Averaging 80 yards a game isn't productive?
to be exact. and that's with Eli running for his life for most of the first half of the season.
In comment 14295986
bc4life said:
| for a wr isn't productive? Averaging 80 yards a game isn't productive?
18 WRs had 1,000 yards in 2018. Beckham's 87.7 yards per game was 9th in the league, but that number has to be qualified by the fact the Giants targeted him a ton each game...I think he came in at 4th in the league in targets per game.
You want to look at highlights on YouTube and say he's worth $20M, that's fine. But know that he had about the same stats for the season as Tyler Boyd.
In comment 14295987
bc4life said:
| to be exact. and that's with Eli running for his life for most of the first half of the season.
Exactly, OBJ still shined on a terrible offense with a terrible line before getting hurt.
1st overall pick
Josh Rosen
2019 3rd
For
Odell Beckham Jr.
6th overall
Do you do it?
In comment 14295985
81_Great_Dane said:
In comment 14295655 uther99 said:
Quote:
Maybe Beckham pushed the leak? He has seen a lot of losing seasons in NY
IIRC Glazer and Beckham work with the same elite trainer in Los Angeles. It's entirely possible that OBJ or his people have a relationship with Glazer and feed him stuff. Also possible that OBJ said something to the trainer who said something to Glazer.
If anyone was trying to leak a story, why would it buried in a mailbag q and a on a subscription-based news outlet, and not actually a report Glazer would have put through Fox Sports, where it would've gotten the most eyes.
People are reading far too much into this.
You think DCs scheme to stop Tyler Boyd? You get rid of Beckham - that totally changes how teams can game plan. You think teams are worried about Sterling Sheraprd taking over games on a consistent basis?
Top 5 wr in the league.
In comment 14295998
GoDeep13 said:
| 1st overall pick
Josh Rosen
2019 3rd
For
Odell Beckham Jr.
6th overall
Do you do it?
I take this and run. Of course cards would laugh at this proposal
In comment 14296007
bc4life said:
| You think DCs scheme to stop Tyler Boyd? You get rid of Beckham - that totally changes how teams can game plan. You think teams are worried about Sterling Sheraprd taking over games on a consistent basis?
Top 5 wr in the league.
Odell Beckham is most definitely not a top 5 WR in the league. Nothing objective is going to back that up.
In comment 14295998
GoDeep13 said:
| 1st overall pick
Josh Rosen
2019 3rd
For
Odell Beckham Jr.
6th overall
Do you do it?
I'd take it if the team feels confident in Rosen. I'm not certain they do, hgowever.
In comment 14296007
bc4life said:
| You think DCs scheme to stop Tyler Boyd? You get rid of Beckham - that totally changes how teams can game plan. You think teams are worried about Sterling Sheraprd taking over games on a consistent basis?
Top 5 wr in the league.
Top 3 easy when healthy
In comment 14295998
GoDeep13 said:
| 1st overall pick
Josh Rosen
2019 3rd
For
Odell Beckham Jr.
6th overall
Do you do it?
YEP...
In comment 14296010
Go Terps said:
In comment 14296007 bc4life said:
Quote:
You think DCs scheme to stop Tyler Boyd? You get rid of Beckham - that totally changes how teams can game plan. You think teams are worried about Sterling Sheraprd taking over games on a consistent basis?
Top 5 wr in the league.
Odell Beckham is most definitely not a top 5 WR in the league. Nothing objective is going to back that up.
He’s the most matchup proof WR in the league, even more so than Antonio Brown. The stats do back that up.
The stat argument can be debunked pretty easily but it’s not worth the time.
Regarding a potential trade, I’d be ok with it if the return netted multiple pass rushers or multiple quality OL in the draft. But I doubt anyone is willing to give up what it takes to get that. The cap hit could be absorbed relatively easily once Vernon is gone.
Since it’s doubtful anyone will give up fair value Beckham and the dead hit makes it a little dicey odds are he stays.
OBJ can play occasional QB. Man, those 2 passes were fun! Give Shurmur a little credit.
Plucking Beckham's 2018 numbers without context is fairly disingenuous - we all know he wasn't 100% at season's start, and then once he finally seemed to be rounding back into form, he got leg whipped at the end of the 2nd PHI game and that ended his season.
He didn't play at all in he preseason, he barely did anything in camp. The first month of the season was basically his training camp and preseason.
He carried the offense by himself in 2016 on an 11 win team.
101 receptions, over 1300 yards, double-digit TD's, and game changing plays in several games en route to wins (BAL, DAL, PHI)
Trading Beckham piles more dead money onto our salary cap now AND later (depending on whether he'd be dealt pre/post-6/1), it creates a new glaring positional hole, and it sends him off when his value is probably its lowest and he's owed a significant amount of money.
If someone blows me away with a Godfather offer, sure - I wouldn't refuse to deal him under any scenario. But again, there are guys here who just want to get rid of him based almost entirely on nothing other than the fact that they don't like him.
Hell, we even had a guy on this thread make up an entire story about him essentially "faking" the leg injury at the end of the past season and purposely sitting games out. That's where we're at when it comes to objectivity and Beckham.
In comment 14296010
Go Terps said:
In comment 14296007 bc4life said:
Quote:
You think DCs scheme to stop Tyler Boyd? You get rid of Beckham - that totally changes how teams can game plan. You think teams are worried about Sterling Sheraprd taking over games on a consistent basis?
Top 5 wr in the league.
Odell Beckham is most definitely not a top 5 WR in the league. Nothing objective is going to back that up.
Huh??
The records he set over the first several years back it up. I find this comment absolutely shocking. You can hate him for his personality, which I also find ridiculous, but how can anyone doubt he is a top 5 NFL wr??
He didn't have a top 5 season last year, sure..
But if all we are looking at is a small sample size and most recent performance then I guess Julian Edelman is the best WR on the planet...
$$ aside...if you think there are 5 WRs in the NFL right now that GMs would pick to start their WR corps before Odell you are nuts..
How can you find it shocking? It's been 2 full seasons now where he hasn't been one of the best WRs in the league. How long do we get to point to 2014-2016?
And more to the point, because we're paying him like it's 2014-2016 are we allowed to expect him to put up that kind of production or better? I think we are.
In comment 14296050
Go Terps said:
| How can you find it shocking? It's been 2 full seasons now where he hasn't been one of the best WRs in the league. How long do we get to point to 2014-2016?
And more to the point, because we're paying him like it's 2014-2016 are we allowed to expect him to put up that kind of production or better? I think we are.
Is it all his fault(I believe he is some what at fault due to injuries)or the facilitators(coaching and QB)?
In comment 14295998
GoDeep13 said:
| 1st overall pick
Josh Rosen
2019 3rd
For
Odell Beckham Jr.
6th overall
Do you do it?
I'd have to think about it, anyway. Depends on how good you think the top guys in the draft are and what you think of Beckham going forward. The early grades aren't stellar on the guys at the top of the draft.
If you think OBJ's slipping, or is a locker room cancer, then you make that deal. I know a lot of BBIers don't like OBJ, but I don't get the sense that Shurmur, Gettelman and ownership feel the same way.
In comment 14296050
Go Terps said:
| How can you find it shocking? It's been 2 full seasons now where he hasn't been one of the best WRs in the league. How long do we get to point to 2014-2016?
And more to the point, because we're paying him like it's 2014-2016 are we allowed to expect him to put up that kind of production or better? I think we are.
until he is healthy (2017) and playing with a functioning offense (2018) maybe??
Is Bell not a top RB just because he didn't play??
Was Jordan not the best basketball player on the planet when he was playing OF??
Just because he hasn't played and put up historic numbers doesn't mean he suddenly isn't good anymore.
It's not all his fault, but that doesn't really matter. We still have to pay him like he's producing as an elite receiver, and that impacts our ability to pay players in other areas of the roster.
None of this is a criticism of Beckham. It's a criticism of the people that thought it would be a good idea to pay him. For him to be worth it he has to be great...no excuses.
We just went through this garbage with Vernon. Paid him like he was an elite player and he proceeded not to be an elite player to our great detriment. Instead of production we got excuses and rationalizations for his play. It's become the hallmark of this team...saying a guy is elite when he actually isn't.
Fire.
Glazer’s best friend is Strahan and he’s not looking for clicks.
OBJ incredible talent but not worth the distraction. Not when 26 is the future leader.
“We didn’t re-sign him to trade him....”
DG knows exactly what he’s doing.
In comment 14296058
Go Terps said:
| It's not all his fault, but that doesn't really matter. We still have to pay him like he's producing as an elite receiver, and that impacts our ability to pay players in other areas of the roster.
None of this is a criticism of Beckham. It's a criticism of the people that thought it would be a good idea to pay him. For him to be worth it he has to be great...no excuses.
Fair enough.
I think considering his age, and the fact the contract did happen i'd like to give him another year with a new QB.
It doesn't look like that's going to happen, so they should ship him out, and quite frankly I think he's the one pushing for it.
Giants are going to trade Beckham and give up $14MM in cap space in order to do it, plus have that $35MM in dead cap sitting out there for him?
Seems unlikely.
in 2018...
There were questions about whether he would be limited to start the season.
Has the injury lowered his ceiling to what we saw in 2018? Possibly, but I doubt it. It was a brutal injury, taking 2 years to fully recover should not be surprising at all. If the injury hasn't taken anything away, we should see him return to elite status in 2019. Also, the other side of that coin is he may never be what he once was, and we should be able to determine that as well.
In comment 14295556
Anakim said:
Doesn’t mean he won’t be traded. Wouldn’t shock me if he was.
I think Beckham can't wait to get away from the Giants.
In comment 14296103
Go Terps said:
| I think Beckham can't wait to get away from the Giants.
This I agree with.
“It’s just different over here... 🐐”
In comment 14296108
Ssanders9816 said:
| “It’s just different over here... 🐐”
97% of his tweets are rap lyrics
OBJ as 5th best WR in 2018...and that was in a shortened season and not even his normal level of production...
I'd be devastated if they traded the dude. Really don't want to take his fathead down...lol.
Prob 2nd worst rumor I've hear regarding Giants this off-season next to the idea of brining in Philadelphia's hero.
He basically said so while holding court with Lil Wayne.
Also, what does Beckham have in common with all the people who bend over backwards to kiss his ass? They both think he’s some suffering legend who is “stuck” losing even though he adds plenty to the losing culture around here and was maybe the biggest culprit in them spoiling the best and only playoff opportunity they’ve had since SB 46.
In comment 14295936
Jersey55 said:
| but Jay Glazer is a pretty reliable source with a good reputation...
He specifically said this wasn't inside info. Just a bold prediction. Of course he's gonna throw one of the most popular players name in there. Needs clicks on the pay site that he now works for.
In comment 14296103
Go Terps said:
| I think Beckham can't wait to get away from the Giants.
Or he can't wait to get a halfway decent QB who doesn't miss him running wide open? He wants to win. Everybody knows that isn't happening with Eli at QB.
Giants lack talent. OBJ is clear talent. Giants lack good teammates. OBJ is clearly a good teammate.
If you get a king ransom for OBJ then fine, but DG has not exactly shown himself yet to be anywhere close to infallible with his decision making.
I keep OBJ...
In comment 14296156
Jimmy Googs said:
| Giants lack talent. OBJ is clear talent. Giants lack good teammates. OBJ is clearly a good teammate.
If you get a king ransom for OBJ then fine, but DG has not exactly shown himself yet to be anywhere close to infallible with his decision making.
I keep OBJ...
I like the frustrated Googs.
I agree with your take here too.
After returning from major surgery when it was known he was not 100%.
This one's not difficult.
However. He has not played on the same level since his broken ankle. Just not the same player anymore. Injury prone. What did we win with him? We certainly can lose just as much without him. I wish him the best and hope he can get back to a high level of performance as a Giant.
In comment 14295965
Go Terps said:
In comment 14295950 bc4life said:
Quote:
fact that OBJ is covered by pretty closely and teams scheme to take him away from Eli and not just grab stats and wave them around w/o any context
Is he the only receiver being covered pretty closely and having teams scheme to take him away? Because that didn't seem to bother a lot of other receivers that are also the focal point of their offenses. The only other so called premier WR I could find that was clearly less efficient than Beckham was Jarvis Landry, who was frankly terrible - 54% catches and 12 yards per catch...what a disastrous contract for Cleveland.
Nevertheless, when deep threats like TY Hilton and Tyreek Hill have 3 yards per catch higher than Beckham AND still catch a higher percentage of the passes thrown to them, it's indicative of what we're paying for.
TY Hilton and Tyreek Hill signed their contracts a few years ago. The last guy to sign always makes more than he should relative to others at his position. And we sure as hell shouldn't trade OBJ just because on an off year he wasn't as good as two very good receivers. Julio Jones was a couple yards per catch behind those two last year as well.....should Atlanta trade him? DG has made some dumb moves so far but I don't think he's dumb enough to trade Beckham.
or you keep him. He's too good to be traded for anything else. As for his being a distraction, who the hell cares? The objective is to score touchdowns and win games. All else is meaningless.
we have NOBODY else in the passing game who can stretch the field or make a big pay for a large chunk of yards. Without OBJ, every defense will drop 8 guys down to stop Barkley. We will have to move own the field 4 yards at a time. Net result.. we will average 9 points per game.
but was open (and missed) in the end zone multiple times in week 1 versus Jalen Ramsey. We watched another game in which the coach could clearly be seen saying, "Throw Odell the ball." If the standard for Odell is he's not turning 2 yard passes into 70 yard TDs, then it's possible that wasn't going to happen regardless of injury. And let's forget the catch percentage nonsense. Beckham's has been almost exactly the same each of the past 4 seasons.
I find it laughable that the same person who argues in one thread about them not throwing downfield enough then decides to criticize Beckham because of his yard per catch average in this thread.
In comment 14295994
Go Terps said:
In comment 14295986 bc4life said:
Quote:
for a wr isn't productive? Averaging 80 yards a game isn't productive?
18 WRs had 1,000 yards in 2018. Beckham's 87.7 yards per game was 9th in the league, but that number has to be qualified by the fact the Giants targeted him a ton each game...I think he came in at 4th in the league in targets per game.
You want to look at highlights on YouTube and say he's worth $20M, that's fine. But know that he had about the same stats for the season as Tyler Boyd.
!,000 yards isn't bad at all considering the guy really only played 12 games...wonder what the giants record was in games that Beckham hasn't played. Im guessing that won't be a pretty number...
In comment 14296208
shockeyisthebest8056 said:
| but was open (and missed) in the end zone multiple times in week 1 versus Jalen Ramsey. We watched another game in which the coach could clearly be seen saying, "Throw Odell the ball." If the standard for Odell is he's not turning 2 yard passes into 70 yard TDs, then it's possible that wasn't going to happen regardless of injury. And let's forget the catch percentage nonsense. Beckham's has been almost exactly the same each of the past 4 seasons.
I find it laughable that the same person who argues in one thread about them not throwing downfield enough then decides to criticize Beckham because of his yard per catch average in this thread.
👏 💯☝️
In comment 14295970
Go Terps said:
| Looking at Landry's stats reminded me of this thread. Funny read now...I particularly like the part where Landry's a better player than Julian Edelman. Link - ( New Window )
Ha - thanks for linking this thread.
This was the one where KWALL insisted to me that Landry would be the 4th option at best in the Browns passing game this year or something ludicrous.
Who was the Browns leading WR this year?
Jarvis Landry.
Wasn't even close, either - I don't think a WR on that roster was within 30 catches of him.
The other prediction was that Landry will be cut after year 2. That won't happen either.
when you are in a boat that has been sinking forever, drilling another hole in the bottom, (trade away your team's best skill player) to let out water, is three stooges dumb. formula should be: adding pass rushing beasts, add in some game of thrones sized offensive linemen, and watch eli be humble once again, at the lombardi presentation.
Ooooh and that he won't like the 60% cut in targets he sees in year one.
He was targeted 149 times. The next closet guy on the team was Njoku... with 88.
Good stuff - struck out on 3 pitches in that argument.
Terps...your hate for obj is fucking exhausting. The guy is EASILY a top 5 WR in football. 95% of people would agree. The other 5% are you and NFC East fans who know nothing. The guy is a very good player and makes our team better...I'm only doing it if I get a massive haul. Cooper who is half the player obj is got a first rounder. I want Rosen, #33, #65 at minimum. Obj is a game changing player. Those aren't falling off trees. Chances are there won't be an obj in this draft either.
Your hate just makes you look like a clown, it's getting obnoxious. Let me guess...if we had Lamar Jackson at QB objs statline would be better ?
I don't think obj gets traded but if he does it better be a haul
In comment 14296226
arcarsenal said:
| Ooooh and that he won't like the 60% cut in targets he sees in year one.
He was targeted 149 times. The next closet guy on the team was Njoku... with 88.
Good stuff - struck out on 3 pitches in that argument.
Landry was really awful, though. That still held true.
In comment 14296230
BleedBlue said:
| Terps...your hate for obj is fucking exhausting. The guy is EASILY a top 5 WR in football. 95% of people would agree. The other 5% are you and NFC East fans who know nothing. The guy is a very good player and makes our team better...I'm only doing it if I get a massive haul. Cooper who is half the player obj is got a first rounder. I want Rosen, #33, #65 at minimum. Obj is a game changing player. Those aren't falling off trees. Chances are there won't be an obj in this draft either.
Your hate just makes you look like a clown, it's getting obnoxious. Let me guess...if we had Lamar Jackson at QB objs statline would be better ?
I don't think obj gets traded but if he does it better be a haul
☝️💯👏
In comment 14296230
BleedBlue said:
| Terps...your hate for obj is fucking exhausting. The guy is EASILY a top 5 WR in football. 95% of people would agree. The other 5% are you and NFC East fans who know nothing. The guy is a very good player and makes our team better...I'm only doing it if I get a massive haul. Cooper who is half the player obj is got a first rounder. I want Rosen, #33, #65 at minimum. Obj is a game changing player. Those aren't falling off trees. Chances are there won't be an obj in this draft either.
Your hate just makes you look like a clown, it's getting obnoxious. Let me guess...if we had Lamar Jackson at QB objs statline would be better ?
I don't think obj gets traded but if he does it better be a haul
OBJ, circa 2016, is indeed a top 5 WR.
Today? Tougher sell. I think Hopkins has distanced himself. Hill is more explosive. His ability to instantly hit top gear is inhuman right now. Brown is great. I’m not a Jones guy, but he’s a physical freak. And I have no problem taking a stand that JuJu SS is now a top receiver. I predict the Steelers won’t miss a beat without Brown because JuJu will step right into the role.
So until OBJ is OBJ again, he’s OBJ light. I didn’t see the the explosive first step or the uncanny ability to run away from defenders - yet. And it’s really a guess if it ever returns. Are you sure it’s coming back?
Which makes this an ideal time to trade, but with realistic returns. No way will there be multiple ones, etc. I’d take a two and a three, and if willing a live body.
Fortunately this is turning into an excellent draft for WRs. There is no OBJ, but there is a lot of quality that will be very productive. And cheaper...
In comment 14296264
bw in dc said:
In comment 14296230 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
Terps...your hate for obj is fucking exhausting. The guy is EASILY a top 5 WR in football. 95% of people would agree. The other 5% are you and NFC East fans who know nothing. The guy is a very good player and makes our team better...I'm only doing it if I get a massive haul. Cooper who is half the player obj is got a first rounder. I want Rosen, #33, #65 at minimum. Obj is a game changing player. Those aren't falling off trees. Chances are there won't be an obj in this draft either.
Your hate just makes you look like a clown, it's getting obnoxious. Let me guess...if we had Lamar Jackson at QB objs statline would be better ?
I don't think obj gets traded but if he does it better be a haul
OBJ, circa 2016, is indeed a top 5 WR.
Today? Tougher sell. I think Hopkins has distanced himself. Hill is more explosive. His ability to instantly hit top gear is inhuman right now. Brown is great. I’m not a Jones guy, but he’s a physical freak. And I have no problem taking a stand that JuJu SS is now a top receiver. I predict the Steelers won’t miss a beat without Brown because JuJu will step right into the role.
So until OBJ is OBJ again, he’s OBJ light. I didn’t see the the explosive first step or the uncanny ability to run away from defenders - yet. And it’s really a guess if it ever returns. Are you sure it’s coming back?
Which makes this an ideal time to trade, but with realistic returns. No way will there be multiple ones, etc. I’d take a two and a three, and if willing a live body.
Fortunately this is turning into an excellent draft for WRs. There is no OBJ, but there is a lot of quality that will be very productive. And cheaper...
You and terps out here competing for biggest Moron.
A 2 and 3?!?!
Cooper got a 1....you're saying Cooper is better? Stop.
Obj is at least a first rounder return
We may sneak out a one, so I’d certainly take it. I just don’t see a blockbuster package.
As for Cooper, he’s not coming off a major injury. Not suggesting he’s better, but he’s a damn good, younger, and healthier. Plus, I think his trade with Dallas needs to be looked at in full context - Dallas was desperate, so that drove his price up. So it’s probably a bit of an outlier...
In comment 14296266
bw in dc said:
| We may sneak out a one, so I’d certainly take it. I just don’t see a blockbuster package.
As for Cooper, he’s not coming off a major injury. Not suggesting he’s better, but he’s a damn good, younger, and healthier. Plus, I think his trade with Dallas needs to be looked at in full context - Dallas was desperate, so that drove his price up. So it’s probably a bit of an outlier...
Desperate for that final piece, it was mid-season.
Gotta be realistic, even if he was playing at 2016 level, he isn’t on a 2016 contract either. His value is significantly less than this time last year.
"For all you fucksticks who spewed shit at me, my kid, my mom, my mom’s kid, my kid’s mom, my head size, body size, intelligence, my mom’s intelligence all because I made a prediction about your team today save your ridiculous fuckin insults for shit that matters in life."
He was the leading receiver with 900 yards in 16 games on his 150 targets? Ok. He still sucks and not worth anything close to thta contract. Miami made the right move. Cleveland didn’t. Still could be cut after next year.
I thought Gordon and Coleman would be there and the TE would play a bigger role. Wrong across the board here. Not wrong on Landry’s severely overrated game.
"
OBJ, circa 2016, is indeed a top 5 WR.
Today? Tougher sell. I think Hopkins has distanced himself. Hill is more explosive. His ability to instantly hit top gear is inhuman right now. Brown is great. I’m not a Jones guy, but he’s a physical freak. And I have no problem taking a stand that JuJu SS is now a top receiver. I predict the Steelers won’t miss a beat without Brown because JuJu will step right into the role.
So until OBJ is OBJ again, he’s OBJ light. I didn’t see the the explosive first step or the uncanny ability to run away from defenders - yet. And it’s really a guess if it ever returns. Are you sure it’s coming back?
Which makes this an ideal time to trade, but with realistic returns. No way will there be multiple ones, etc. I’d take a two and a three, and if willing a live body."
Didn't I post a link to an OBJ highlights video for 2018 a bit back?
Didn't he ALWAYS have double coverage assigned him somehow, a safety over the top, a virtual cage of defenders around him on damn near every reception of his highlights tape?
So how the fuck you figure he's bring covered when it's NOT part of his highlights reel?
OBJ gets respect from opposition DC as if he is very much a top 5 WR. And that is why he makes less big plays than he once did - at least it's the main reason.
Don't be stupid and formulate your narrative based on stats; watch the tape.
In comment 14296278
SHO'NUFF said:
| "For all you fucksticks who spewed shit at me, my kid, my mom, my mom’s kid, my kid’s mom, my head size, body size, intelligence, my mom’s intelligence all because I made a prediction about your team today save your ridiculous fuckin insults for shit that matters in life."
The Beckham fans are a sensitive bunch.
Still a top 5 WR even after a devastating injury and terrible QB play. Pairing him and Barkley with a young QB for the few years we can is the smart thing to do. But it would be so John Mara-like to trade him and keep trotting Eli’s washed up corpse out there... 2018 Film OBJ
