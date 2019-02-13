Jay Glazer predicts the Giants will trade OBJ this offseason Danny Kanell : 2/13/2019 12:49 pm No link, it's just coming across the wire.



Have at it.

No like JonC : 2/13/2019 12:50 pm : link that usually means he's heard something relatively solid.

Isn't this like the 3rd off-season 90.Cal : 2/13/2019 12:51 pm : link This same prediction is being made?



sure why not blueblood : 2/13/2019 12:51 pm : link makes as much sense as anything else.

if it stops the Rosen threads UConn4523 : 2/13/2019 12:52 pm : link i'm all for it

And I predict I'm going to have SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/13/2019 12:52 pm : link a beer tonight. We all can make predictions. I don't see it happening, but who knows?

. arcarsenal : 2/13/2019 12:53 pm : link Dealing him before June 1st would create 16M in dead cap for this year - dealing him after June 1st would create 4M in dead cap for this year AND 12M in dead cap for 2020.



The time to trade Beckham has passed. It would be moronic to turn around and do it now.

RE: UConn4523 : 2/13/2019 12:53 pm : link

Quote: -Dave Gettleman



I want Beckham here but again, what else is DG going to say? And is he not allowed to reassess? Maybe something happened.



I want Beckham here but again, what else is DG going to say? And is he not allowed to reassess? Maybe something happened.

It either happens or it doesn't. Taking these crumbs to find their meaning is a fools errand.

I figured this was his "prove it" year to get back to expectations. Diver_Down : 2/13/2019 12:53 pm : link If he didn't, then I expected him to be used in conjunction with draft collateral to move up in the 2020 draft. The cap hit would be easier to swallow.

Would not surprise me at all.. Sean : 2/13/2019 12:53 pm : link Would be thrilled if we could get a first. The Giants need more depth & better balance with the cap. You can’t win with a roster as top heavy as they are currently constructed.

RE: No like Ssanders9816 : 2/13/2019 12:54 pm : link

Quote: that usually means he's heard something relatively solid.



No it doesn’t. It’s pure speculation. Guys here’s the Athletic article. Like I said 💤💤💤💤💤

- ( In comment 14295551 JonC said:No it doesn’t. It’s pure speculation. Guys here’s the Athletic article. Like I said 💤💤💤💤💤 https://theathletic.com/815950/2019/02/13/jay-glazer-nfl-offseason-mailbag-trade-market/ - ( New Window

Should have traded him a while ago Go Terps : 2/13/2019 12:55 pm : link But better late than never.

Regardless of this rumor Mellowmood92 : 2/13/2019 12:56 pm : link Doesn't OBJ's contract make it nearly impossible to trade him from a salary cap standpoint because of all of the dead money the Giants would incur? I can't post a source, but I could have sworn I read several posts / articles last season about that. Did that change because he's in year #2 of his contract?

RE: Should have traded him a while ago Ssanders9816 : 2/13/2019 12:56 pm : link

Quote: But better late than never.



Maybe we can get Lamar Jackson for him straight up!!!! Might have to throw in our first rounder after that playoff performance though

I don't think Joey in VA : 2/13/2019 12:57 pm : link He's the same after the injury honestly. He was still solid and very good in some games but that game breaking ability doesn't appear to be there anymore, whether it's physical or mental I'm not sure. I'd see what i can get for him, we have had one winning season with him in the fold and he just doesn't seem like a fit with this regime.

RE: RE: Should have traded him a while ago Go Terps : 2/13/2019 12:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295571 Go Terps said:





Quote:





But better late than never.







Maybe we can get Lamar Jackson for him straight up!!!! Might have to throw in our first rounder after that playoff performance though



Which dupe are you? I get a strong kmed vibe, but I'm not sure. You're definitely a regular.

And replace him with Gman11 : 2/13/2019 12:58 pm : link WHO?



Shepard has shown that he's not a #1 receiver. All the others on the roster are barely #3 receivers and I'm not sure they are that good.



So, they're going to trade one of the best receivers in the NFL and replace him with Fowler or Lattimer? GTFOH

Not in favor if this is true The_Boss : 2/13/2019 12:59 pm : link Why create another hole on a team already littered with them?

RE: RE: No like Zeke's Alibi : 2/13/2019 12:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295551 JonC said:





Quote:





that usually means he's heard something relatively solid.







No it doesn’t. It’s pure speculation. Guys here’s the Athletic article. Like I said 💤💤💤💤💤 https://theathletic.com/815950/2019/02/13/jay-glazer-nfl-offseason-mailbag-trade-market/ - ( New Window )



I can't acccess that, but if thats the case the thread really should be deleted.

I can't acccess that, but if thats the case the thread really should be deleted.

Glazer has good connections antdog24 : 2/13/2019 1:00 pm : link I would blow this off if he wasn't the source.

RE: RE: RE: No like Mad Mike : 2/13/2019 1:01 pm : link

Quote: I can't acccess that, but if thats the case the thread really should be deleted.

Huh? The thread says Glazer predicts a trade. The linked article has Glazer predicting a trade. Why should the thread be deleted, it's completely accurate.

RE: And replace him with UConn4523 : 2/13/2019 1:01 pm : link

Quote: WHO?



Shepard has shown that he's not a #1 receiver. All the others on the roster are barely #3 receivers and I'm not sure they are that good.



So, they're going to trade one of the best receivers in the NFL and replace him with Fowler or Lattimer? GTFOH



You wouldn't. The only way I trade Beckham now is if I also cut Eli and literally tank 2019. You then get to "do over" in 2020 with an improved OLine/Dline and Barkley. I wouldn't be opposed to it personally, but I wouldn't want it half assed. Get rid of everyone not in our future plans and just eat the salary cap all at once (or as much as possible at once) and be done with it.



You wouldn't. The only way I trade Beckham now is if I also cut Eli and literally tank 2019. You then get to "do over" in 2020 with an improved OLine/Dline and Barkley. I wouldn't be opposed to it personally, but I wouldn't want it half assed. Get rid of everyone not in our future plans and just eat the salary cap all at once (or as much as possible at once) and be done with it.

Never going to happen in an NY market, but its what I'd do if I had to move Beckham.

RE: RE: RE: RE: No like Zeke's Alibi : 2/13/2019 1:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295579 Zeke's Alibi said:





Quote:





I can't acccess that, but if thats the case the thread really should be deleted.





Huh? The thread says Glazer predicts a trade. The linked article has Glazer predicting a trade. Why should the thread be deleted, it's completely accurate.



Sanders was claiming it was idle speculation. When Jay Glazer and the word prediction is used you can almost guarantee it will happen as he has some inside information.

This is based off the Market Brown will set DavidinBMNY : 2/13/2019 1:03 pm : link But I highly doubt cap wise it would be even feasible to trade him. There would probably be an insane dead money hit since his contract is so new and they would be paying it for years.





I can see the BBI headline now NoGainDayne : 2/13/2019 1:05 pm : link "brave Dave Gettleman stands up to malcontent and trades him, bravely creating more dead money, please ignore the fact that this is a decision he made one year ago, so brave to make this trade"

RE: RE: And replace him with DavidinBMNY : 2/13/2019 1:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295577 Gman11 said:





Quote:





WHO?



Shepard has shown that he's not a #1 receiver. All the others on the roster are barely #3 receivers and I'm not sure they are that good.



So, they're going to trade one of the best receivers in the NFL and replace him with Fowler or Lattimer? GTFOH







You wouldn't. The only way I trade Beckham now is if I also cut Eli and literally tank 2019. You then get to "do over" in 2020 with an improved OLine/Dline and Barkley. I wouldn't be opposed to it personally, but I wouldn't want it half assed. Get rid of everyone not in our future plans and just eat the salary cap all at once (or as much as possible at once) and be done with it.



Never going to happen in an NY market, but its what I'd do if I had to move Beckham.



This would be the year to do it. Good QB class next year. Get a #1 this year a #1 next year and maybe one extra pick next year. Not going to happen, but it's what Oakland did. And it's why I can see them moving on from Carr.

RE: RE: No like JonC : 2/13/2019 1:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295551 JonC said:





Quote:





that usually means he's heard something relatively solid.







No it doesn’t. It’s pure speculation. Guys here’s the Athletic article. Like I said 💤💤💤💤💤 https://theathletic.com/815950/2019/02/13/jay-glazer-nfl-offseason-mailbag-trade-market/ - ( New Window )



Glazer isn't a shit thrower.

Hopefully it’s true Chris684 : 2/13/2019 1:05 pm : link The future of this team is Barkley

RE: This is based off the Market Brown will set Zeke's Alibi : 2/13/2019 1:05 pm : link

Quote: But I highly doubt cap wise it would be even feasible to trade him. There would probably be an insane dead money hit since his contract is so new and they would be paying it for years.





IF that 16 million number is true it is absolutely feasible, especially if it brings back 2-3 cost controlled players. This team isn't going to anywhere next year regardless. Could be a signal that they don't like the QBs this year and want ammo for next year.

It is pure speculation. I subscribe to the Athletic Strahan91 : 2/13/2019 1:07 pm : link



Quote: Jay, give us some bold predictions about the NFL off-season. Give us a free agent signing, trade, or another bold prediction. Thanks. —Robert P.



I predict Odell Beckham Jr. gets traded this off-season. I think that’s bold enough.



Anything that he has heard my not qualify for bold so he speculated. There's nothing to this at this point.

in case Steve in Greenwich : 2/13/2019 1:08 pm : link anyone really wants to see the article, there is literally two sentences in regards to OBJ as its just a mailbag Q&A article and one sentence is that Glazer believes teams are open to trades now more than ever, someone asks him to make a bold prediction for this offseason and Glazer says He predicts OBJ will be traded this offseason. That's the extent of the article in terms of Giants news.

RE: RE: RE: No like ron mexico : 2/13/2019 1:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295568 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14295551 JonC said:





Quote:





that usually means he's heard something relatively solid.







No it doesn’t. It’s pure speculation. Guys here’s the Athletic article. Like I said 💤💤💤💤💤 https://theathletic.com/815950/2019/02/13/jay-glazer-nfl-offseason-mailbag-trade-market/ - ( New Window )







Glazer isn't a shit thrower.



but there is a difference between a prediction and a rumor. And this is clearly a prediction.

but there is a difference between a prediction and a rumor. And this is clearly a prediction.

. arcarsenal : 2/13/2019 1:09 pm : link Cap implications...



Pre 6/1 trade...



16M dead money this year, 5M savings



Post 6/1 trade...



4M dead money 2019, 12M dead money in 2020, 17M savings in 2019.



Why sign him at all if you're just going to turn around and pile more dead money into the cap figure? Doesn't really make sense.

RE: RE: And replace him with lax counsel : 2/13/2019 1:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295577 Gman11 said:





Quote:





WHO?



Shepard has shown that he's not a #1 receiver. All the others on the roster are barely #3 receivers and I'm not sure they are that good.



So, they're going to trade one of the best receivers in the NFL and replace him with Fowler or Lattimer? GTFOH







You wouldn't. The only way I trade Beckham now is if I also cut Eli and literally tank 2019. You then get to "do over" in 2020 with an improved OLine/Dline and Barkley. I wouldn't be opposed to it personally, but I wouldn't want it half assed. Get rid of everyone not in our future plans and just eat the salary cap all at once (or as much as possible at once) and be done with it.



Never going to happen in an NY market, but its what I'd do if I had to move Beckham.



That's how I view it, other than cutting Eli and trading away Beckham for a full on tank, what's the point in trading him now? The timing is also curious, why is present day the proper time to trade him? Why wasn't this done in the 2018 offseason and why wasn't a full reboot undertaken at that time.



That's how I view it, other than cutting Eli and trading away Beckham for a full on tank, what's the point in trading him now? The timing is also curious, why is present day the proper time to trade him? Why wasn't this done in the 2018 offseason and why wasn't a full reboot undertaken at that time.

Trading him now doesn't seem to comport with the 2018 and present strategy.

Here's 91 million dollars cjac : 2/13/2019 1:10 pm : link NOW GET OUT!!!!

RE: RE: RE: No like Toth029 : 2/13/2019 1:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295568 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14295551 JonC said:





Quote:





that usually means he's heard something relatively solid.







No it doesn’t. It’s pure speculation. Guys here’s the Athletic article. Like I said 💤💤💤💤💤 https://theathletic.com/815950/2019/02/13/jay-glazer-nfl-offseason-mailbag-trade-market/ - ( New Window )







Glazer isn't a shit thrower.

Schefter isn't either and he said OBJ was traded to the Rams last March.

RE: RE: This is based off the Market Brown will set DavidinBMNY : 2/13/2019 1:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295591 DavidinBMNY said:





Quote:





But I highly doubt cap wise it would be even feasible to trade him. There would probably be an insane dead money hit since his contract is so new and they would be paying it for years.









IF that 16 million number is true it is absolutely feasible, especially if it brings back 2-3 cost controlled players. This team isn't going to anywhere next year regardless. Could be a signal that they don't like the QBs this year and want ammo for next year. Wouldn't it be more likely if they did trade him, they traded him at the trade dealine? They save a lot more money and can push that all towards the future.



Imagine they get a 1 and a 3 for him and a conditional 2021 pick (2 or 3). That would set them up to move around the board next year.



Wouldn't it be more likely if they did trade him, they traded him at the trade dealine? They save a lot more money and can push that all towards the future.

Imagine they get a 1 and a 3 for him and a conditional 2021 pick (2 or 3). That would set them up to move around the board next year.

If Glazer is saying it there must be some legs there Zeke's Alibi : 2/13/2019 1:11 pm : link but in all honesty it doesn't sound like he is really sold on it himself.

Schefter isn't a shit thrower!!! Zeke's Alibi : 2/13/2019 1:11 pm : link Guy just makes it up as he goes along these days.

RE: . Sean : 2/13/2019 1:11 pm : link

Quote: Cap implications...



Pre 6/1 trade...



16M dead money this year, 5M savings



Post 6/1 trade...



4M dead money 2019, 12M dead money in 2020, 17M savings in 2019.



Why sign him at all if you're just going to turn around and pile more dead money into the cap figure? Doesn't really make sense.



It doesn't, unless the ESPN interview Beckham made really pissed off Mara/DG/PS.

RE: This is based off the Market Brown will set giants#1 : 2/13/2019 1:11 pm : link

Quote: But I highly doubt cap wise it would be even feasible to trade him. There would probably be an insane dead money hit since his contract is so new and they would be paying it for years.





It's doable, capwise. They'd actually save $5M in that regard. A lot of the guaranteed money was in base salaries rather than a monster signing bonus.

RE: If Glazer is saying it there must be some legs there Ssanders9816 : 2/13/2019 1:12 pm : link

Quote: but in all honesty it doesn't sound like he is really sold on it himself.



Exactly, nothing in that article tells me he's basing this on anything he's heard.

I have a feeling NikkiMac : 2/13/2019 1:12 pm : link Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shame

RE: Glazer has good connections robbieballs2003 : 2/13/2019 1:13 pm : link

Quote: I would blow this off if he wasn't the source.



Agreed. I do not want to tradr Beckham but Glazer is always on point with his info. If it wasn't a possibility then I don't think he would have said anything. In comment 14295584 antdog24 said:Agreed. I do not want to tradr Beckham but Glazer is always on point with his info. If it wasn't a possibility then I don't think he would have said anything.

why the fuck is this SHO'NUFF : 2/13/2019 1:14 pm : link always a topic?

Not going to happen uconngiant : 2/13/2019 1:14 pm : link They didn't resign him to trade him. The only way this happens if OBJ wants to be traded and sits out any camps

RE: I have a feeling Ssanders9816 : 2/13/2019 1:14 pm : link

Quote: Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shame



Yeah that didn't happen but keep grasping

after watching the Rams and Cooks bluepepper : 2/13/2019 1:15 pm : link in the Super Bowl, really wouldn't shock me if they make another run at OBJ if they can make it work cap-wise.

Also NikkiMac : 2/13/2019 1:16 pm : link I don’t think the giants brass liked the Lil Wayne bullshit

Agree on the Glazer thing AcesUp : 2/13/2019 1:16 pm : link It worries me that it's coming from him. It really doesn't make sense unless it's an attitude or injury thing. Why shop him this year when there's another elite WR on the market eating into his value and when you'll carry a big dead money obligation? If it has teeth then something is up.

RE: RE: I have a feeling NikkiMac : 2/13/2019 1:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295621 NikkiMac said:





Quote:





Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shame







Yeah that didn’t happen but keep grasping





What didn’t happen ? In comment 14295628 Ssanders9816 said:What didn’t happen ?

RE: I have a feeling UConn4523 : 2/13/2019 1:17 pm : link

Quote: Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shame



Yeah, Beckham definitely got the training staff and doctors to make up fake reports so he wasn't allowed to practice.



Yeah, Beckham definitely got the training staff and doctors to make up fake reports so he wasn't allowed to practice.

Really hate "contributions" like this.

RE: I have a feeling arcarsenal : 2/13/2019 1:18 pm : link

Quote: Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shame



What... the fuck did I just read?

The reason you trade him now is if Chris684 : 2/13/2019 1:18 pm : link as an organization you've tried, and tried, and tried again to not have this guy create situations where the GM, head coach, teammates, etc. have to answer questions about him and you still find yourselves going in circles.



Mara stupidly believed that a couple of quiet months leading up to his pay day was a sign of maturity. The best time to trade him was last year's draft but as Terps said, better late than never.

You read what NikkiMac : 2/13/2019 1:18 pm : link I wrote asshole

RE: RE: RE: I have a feeling Ssanders9816 : 2/13/2019 1:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295628 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14295621 NikkiMac said:





Quote:





Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shame







Yeah that didn’t happen but keep grasping









What didn’t happen ?



Any of the dogshit nonsense that just came out of your mouth

As regards to the dead money situation it doesn't really matter Zeke's Alibi : 2/13/2019 1:19 pm : link because you would ask for more draft picks to offset that they would be paying Odell less money.

RE: You read what arcarsenal : 2/13/2019 1:19 pm : link

Quote: I wrote asshole



Yeah - a completely made up story that sounded like it was written by a 3rd grader.



Yeah - a completely made up story that sounded like it was written by a 3rd grader.

Asshole.

Just because Glazer said it doesn't mean it's sourced Ten Ton Hammer : 2/13/2019 1:20 pm : link Predictions are not reporting. Someone asked him for a bold prediction. It does not in any way make financial sense for the Giants to do it.

Bet it's coming from the Beckham camp. Default : 2/13/2019 1:20 pm : link He probably doesn't want to take "one more run" with Eli.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I have a feeling NikkiMac : 2/13/2019 1:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295635 NikkiMac said:





Quote:





In comment 14295628 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14295621 NikkiMac said:





Quote:





Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shame







Yeah that didn’t happen but keep grasping









What didn’t happen ?







Any of the dogshit nonsense that just came out of your mouth







Well sir you shoot dogshit out of your mouth all the time so you should be used to it

RE: RE: RE: RE: No like JonC : 2/13/2019 1:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295597 JonC said:





Quote:





In comment 14295568 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14295551 JonC said:





Quote:





that usually means he's heard something relatively solid.







No it doesn’t. It’s pure speculation. Guys here’s the Athletic article. Like I said 💤💤💤💤💤 https://theathletic.com/815950/2019/02/13/jay-glazer-nfl-offseason-mailbag-trade-market/ - ( New Window )







Glazer isn't a shit thrower.





Schefter isn't either and he said OBJ was traded to the Rams last March.



Schefter does what suits his and ESPN's purpose, it's a bit different than Glazer's pot.

RE: Just because Glazer said it doesn't mean it's sourced Zeke's Alibi : 2/13/2019 1:22 pm : link

Quote: Predictions are not reporting. Someone asked him for a bold prediction. It does not in any way make financial sense for the Giants to do it.



And that is why I thought it should be deleted and reposted. While technically factually accurate, when Jay Glazer and prediction are used it generally alludes to a situation that is near imminent or at the very least has some serious legs.

I don't see this happening, but if it were to happen jcn56 : 2/13/2019 1:22 pm : link one of two things would be apparent.



Either Beckham's injury took him down a notch from elite status and the Giants are premptively trying to recoup what they can from his contract, both in terms of cap and draft capital.



..or..



The Giants have had enough of Beckham's personality and want him elsewhere. If this is the case, and he goes on to play well elsewhere, it'll just be another sign that this team doesn't know WTF it's doing.

RE: RE: RE: RE: No like JonC : 2/13/2019 1:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295597 JonC said:





Quote:





In comment 14295568 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14295551 JonC said:





Quote:





that usually means he's heard something relatively solid.







No it doesn’t. It’s pure speculation. Guys here’s the Athletic article. Like I said 💤💤💤💤💤 https://theathletic.com/815950/2019/02/13/jay-glazer-nfl-offseason-mailbag-trade-market/ - ( New Window )







Glazer isn't a shit thrower.







but there is a difference between a prediction and a rumor. And this is clearly a prediction.



Fair enough, but I'm telling you Glazer is a different animal than the general head.

RE: RE: Just because Glazer said it doesn't mean it's sourced Ten Ton Hammer : 2/13/2019 1:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295644 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





Predictions are not reporting. Someone asked him for a bold prediction. It does not in any way make financial sense for the Giants to do it.







And that is why I thought it should be deleted and reposted. While technically factually accurate, when Jay Glazer and prediction are used it generally alludes to a situation that is near imminent or at the very least has some serious legs.



If it were near imminent, he would have ran with it as an actual piece, not a mailbag throw in.

2019 offseason more likely. Boy Cord : 2/13/2019 1:23 pm : link If Giants pass on QB in draft this year, I can see OBJ being moved for picks in 2019 that can then be packaged to move up for a QB.

Yea for Aaron Donald... prdave73 : 2/13/2019 1:24 pm : link No way they trade him after recently resigning him..

RE: I don't see this happening, but if it were to happen uther99 : 2/13/2019 1:24 pm : link

Quote: one of two things would be apparent.



Either Beckham's injury took him down a notch from elite status and the Giants are premptively trying to recoup what they can from his contract, both in terms of cap and draft capital.



..or..



The Giants have had enough of Beckham's personality and want him elsewhere. If this is the case, and he goes on to play well elsewhere, it'll just be another sign that this team doesn't know WTF it's doing.



Maybe Beckham pushed the leak? He has seen a lot of losing seasons in NY In comment 14295650 jcn56 said:Maybe Beckham pushed the leak? He has seen a lot of losing seasons in NY

. arcarsenal : 2/13/2019 1:24 pm : link My prediction is that this thread will have over 200 replies by the end of the day - because no one seems to be able to get enough of this riveting topic!

Sy commented dune69 : 2/13/2019 1:25 pm : link that the wide receiver class was very strong this year so you never know.

JonC Zeke's Alibi : 2/13/2019 1:25 pm : link I'm also of the belief that teams use Shefter to get misinformation out as ESPN uses whatever information he is pumping and repeats it ad nauseum like it is the truth. It is a good way to change the narrative.

I kinda hope they trade him .McL. : 2/13/2019 1:26 pm : link just so we don't have any more of these threads...



The economics of it are bad right now... So I am guessing not.

RE: JonC JonC : 2/13/2019 1:28 pm : link

Quote: I'm also of the belief that teams use Shefter to get misinformation out as ESPN uses whatever information he is pumping and repeats it ad nauseum like it is the truth. It is a good way to change the narrative.



Correct. It's a bit different with Glazer and Fox, their football presence is much smaller during the offseason.



Correct. It's a bit different with Glazer and Fox, their football presence is much smaller during the offseason.

I'm not saying it's imminent based off this prediction, but Glazer isn't typically one who invents info to suit himself.

RE: Bbi agrees GFAN52 : 2/13/2019 1:31 pm : link

Quote: OBJ and 6th overall for Rosen.



Overpay by a lot. In comment 14295667 Coach Red Beaulieu said:Overpay by a lot.

RE: RE: You read what NikkiMac : 2/13/2019 1:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295640 NikkiMac said:





Quote:





I wrote asshole





Go fuck yourself and take a course on having and showing some respect on other people’s opinions .... who the fuck are you....another internet warrior because I know you wouldn’t talk to me like that to my face punk







Yeah - a completely made up story that sounded like it was written by a 3rd grader.



Asshole. In comment 14295643 arcarsenal said:

Good Move if True Lambuth_Special : 2/13/2019 1:34 pm : link Shep, Engram and Barkley carried the offense fine in his absence.



Either fetch a 1st or 2nd for him, and use/package it to grab a QB in addition to an edge rusher or OL with the sixth.



Feeling very good about Gettleman if this is true.

RE: And I predict I'm going to have Jints in Carolina : 2/13/2019 1:36 pm : link

Quote: a beer tonight. We all can make predictions. I don't see it happening, but who knows?



but you are going to have a beer tonight. In comment 14295560 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:but you are going to have a beer tonight.

RE: Good Move if True family progtitioner : 2/13/2019 1:39 pm : link

Quote: Shep, Engram and Barkley carried the offense fine in his absence.



Either fetch a 1st or 2nd for him, and use/package it to grab a QB in addition to an edge rusher or OL with the sixth.



Feeling very good about Gettleman if this is true.



Are you serious? Gettleman would look like a complete ass doing this. Here's 91 mill, now go to another team and we'll have no #1 WR, huge dead cap hit and still an aged QB and shitty OL. It makes zero sense and this was not a serious prediction on Glazer's part. In comment 14295675 Lambuth_Special said:Are you serious? Gettleman would look like a complete ass doing this. Here's 91 mill, now go to another team and we'll have no #1 WR, huge dead cap hit and still an aged QB and shitty OL. It makes zero sense and this was not a serious prediction on Glazer's part.

Also, Skill Position Players are Overvalued Lambuth_Special : 2/13/2019 1:40 pm : link Yes, you want a 1st round pick or two in the lineup, but the Giants current core (1st, 1st, 1st, 2nd) is overkill and has obviously sucked away resources in the trenches.



The 2011 offense featured a 1st, 4th, 7th, and two undrafted free agents in the lineup.

What an awful idea djstat : 2/13/2019 1:40 pm : link Trade away a great play maker

This wouldn't just be Gettleman's call Go Terps : 2/13/2019 1:41 pm : link I suspect trading Beckham would have to be OK'd (or requested) by Mara.

RE: RE: Good Move if True Lambuth_Special : 2/13/2019 1:42 pm : link Quote: Here's 91 mill, now go to another team and we'll have no #1 WR, huge dead cap hit and still an aged QB and shitty OL. It makes zero sense and this was not a serious prediction on Glazer's part.



We theoretically wouldn't still have an aged QB and shitty OL because the return on OBJ can help us shore up either or both.



We theoretically wouldn't still have an aged QB and shitty OL because the return on OBJ can help us shore up either or both.

I agree though that trading him last year would've made better sense if this rumor was true.

I AcidTest : 2/13/2019 1:43 pm : link would hate this unless we got a huge haul in return. I'd also be stunned if the Giants did trade OBJ. He is absolutely critical to this offense.

RE: This wouldn't just be Gettleman's call Giantology : 2/13/2019 1:43 pm : link

Quote: I suspect trading Beckham would have to be OK'd (or requested) by Mara.



Really going out on a limb there, Terps

RE: RE: This wouldn't just be Gettleman's call Go Terps : 2/13/2019 1:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295685 Go Terps said:





Quote:





I suspect trading Beckham would have to be OK'd (or requested) by Mara.







Really going out on a limb there, Terps



I know I'm not, but we have posters saying Gettleman would be an ass for doing it. I'm not a Gettleman fan, but knocking him for trading Beckham doesn't make much sense to me.

Wonder what a move like this would mean for Eli's status? bw in dc : 2/13/2019 1:46 pm : link I'm not sure it's in his make-up anymore to develop receivers.



As it's turning out, this is an excellent draft for receivers. So for the long-run, we have a chance to find some real quality.



What a trade market this could be - AB or OBJ.



An older, self-involved, there-is-ME in team jackass (AB) or a younger, self-involved jackass coming off a major injury (OBJ).



Mara has made a lot of mistakes lately Chris684 : 2/13/2019 1:48 pm : link but I can't think of one bigger than his idiotic belief that Beckham could be trusted to be signed long-term, coming off an injury, when there was literally no reason for them to do so.





RE: Wonder what a move like this would mean for Eli's status? Lambuth_Special : 2/13/2019 1:52 pm : link

Quote: I'm not sure it's in his make-up anymore to develop receivers.



My thought: DG maybe isn't cutting Eli, but he's definitely bringing in serious competition. I imagine he sees the value in the OL and edge rushers this draft but also doesn't want to futz about and wait until 2020 to address the QB situation. Ergo, move an asset for more draft capital



Quote: An older, self-involved, there-is-ME in team jackass (AB) or a younger, self-involved jackass coming off a major injury (OBJ).



My thought: DG maybe isn't cutting Eli, but he's definitely bringing in serious competition. I imagine he sees the value in the OL and edge rushers this draft but also doesn't want to futz about and wait until 2020 to address the QB situation. Ergo, move an asset for more draft capital

whoa whoa, OBJ may have problems, but at least he didn't almost kill a toddler. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/antonio-brown-steelers-wide-receiver-accused-nearly-hitting-toddler-furniture-thrown-from-balcony-2018-10-09/

If this were to happen I'd love to hear what type of shots Archie Zeke's Alibi : 2/13/2019 1:57 pm : link starts taking at the Giants. If we were to take Eli at his word he would just retire, which we know will never happen.

RE: RE: RE: You read what Eman11 : 2/13/2019 1:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295643 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 14295640 NikkiMac said:





Quote:





I wrote asshole





Go fuck yourself and take a course on having and showing some respect on other people’s opinions .... who the fuck are you....another internet warrior because I know you wouldn’t talk to me like that to my face punk







Yeah - a completely made up story that sounded like it was written by a 3rd grader.



Asshole.







The first thing taught in that class would be respect is earned before it's given.



Your made up nonsense post deserves no respect. It wasn't an opinion, it was stated as fact but it's pure fiction that frankly borders on delusion.



Did you forget the doctors never cleared OBJ to play or just decide to omit that from any reasonable thinking before posting your nonsense?



The first thing taught in that class would be respect is earned before it's given.

Your made up nonsense post deserves no respect. It wasn't an opinion, it was stated as fact but it's pure fiction that frankly borders on delusion.

Did you forget the doctors never cleared OBJ to play or just decide to omit that from any reasonable thinking before posting your nonsense?

Well he did state it as an opinion, but he should have backed off of it when he was told it isn't possible just to sit out and fake an injury.

RE: If this were to happen I'd love to hear what type of shots Archie ron mexico : 2/13/2019 2:04 pm : link

Quote: starts taking at the Giants. If we were to take Eli at his word he would just retire, which we know will never happen.



what did Eli say that would make you think this would make him retire?

what did Eli say that would make you think this would make him retire?

Would Antonio Brown for OBJ get any legs? wgenesis123 : 2/13/2019 2:06 pm : link .

RE: Would Antonio Brown for OBJ get any legs? Ssanders9816 : 2/13/2019 2:07 pm : link

Quote: .



No

RE: RE: If this were to happen I'd love to hear what type of shots Archie Zeke's Alibi : 2/13/2019 2:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295711 Zeke's Alibi said:





Quote:





starts taking at the Giants. If we were to take Eli at his word he would just retire, which we know will never happen.







what did Eli say that would make you think this would make him retire?



"If Eli is done playing, I'm fine with it," Archie told ESPN's Ian O'Connor. "But if he comes back, the Giants have got to win. They can't go through another season like this."



"If Eli is done playing, I'm fine with it," Archie told ESPN's Ian O'Connor. "But if he comes back, the Giants have got to win. They can't go through another season like this."

Saying he expects the Giants to make moves to win in the short term if Eli comes back. Trading Odell would be the opposite of that.

RE: Well he did state it as an opinion, but he should have Eman11 : 2/13/2019 2:09 pm : link

Quote: backed off of it when he was told it isn't possible just to sit out and fake an injury.



Not that it's worthy of rereading but his first line about DG and Shurmur not liking OBJ sitting out the four games was most certainly posted as a fact and not an opinion. At least that's the way it came off to me. There was no "I think" or IMO, or anything like it.

And I don't think he would, but it was a pretty transparent attempt by the Manning's to put pressure on the Giants to make some short-term moves so Eli doesn't finish with W/L record below 500.

I don't think the Maras appreciated his mouthing off widmerseyebrow : 2/13/2019 2:13 pm : link right after they gave him all that money. As others have noted it would be dumb to trade him now with the cap and return, but if there's something to this smoke it has more to do with an emotional/cultural fit.

RE: And I don't think he would, but it was a pretty transparent attempt Lambuth_Special : 2/13/2019 2:16 pm : link

Quote: by the Manning's to put pressure on the Giants to make some short-term moves so Eli doesn't finish with W/L record below 500.



If this was true (and I think it was probably delivered with more nuance than this) I don't see why you wouldn't release Eli, given DG's tough reputation. You don't just sacrifice long-term team goals to pad your QBs career W/L record.

Firstly, he said it was a BOLD prediction. Big Blue '56 : 2/13/2019 2:16 pm : link Secondly, DG would NOT say or hint to Glazer about anything like that. And please don’t say we have a habit of telegraphing our intentions. This is DG, not Reese and company. Also, try not to point to DG splooging all over SB from the get-go. I, who watch ZERO college football, said it was a no-brainer as almost everyone else in the media did.

RE: He said imo in his post Eman11 : 2/13/2019 2:19 pm : link

Quote: .





You're right and I was mistaken. He said he had a feeling in his title and I just read his post and not that part.

I doubt it happens, but I suppose anything is possible. Dave in Hoboken : 2/13/2019 2:19 pm : link Would probably be the best thing that could happen for Beckham. This franchise has it's head stuck in the past (and it's own ass).

I've said it many times dank41 : 2/13/2019 2:22 pm : link but diva WR's do not win championships. I wanted to trade him before we re-signed him, but I also got suckered into thinking he changed and he was worth the money.



Name the last WR on the level of OBJ or Antonio Brown to win a ring. All I can come up with is Michael Irvin.



He's a distraction, you can't get away from these guys fast enough!

Clicks Sy'56 : 2/13/2019 2:27 pm : link And he knows fools will do it every time.

RE: I've said it many times Ssanders9816 : 2/13/2019 2:30 pm : link

Quote: but diva WR's do not win championships. I wanted to trade him before we re-signed him, but I also got suckered into thinking he changed and he was worth the money.



Name the last WR on the level of OBJ or Antonio Brown to win a ring. All I can come up with is Michael Irvin.



He's a distraction, you can't get away from these guys fast enough!



Guess you missed the time we won with Plaxico Burress In comment 14295743 dank41 said:Guess you missed the time we won with Plaxico Burress

RE: I've said it many times Big Blue '56 : 2/13/2019 2:34 pm : link

Quote: but diva WR's do not win championships. I wanted to trade him before we re-signed him, but I also got suckered into thinking he changed and he was worth the money.



Name the last WR on the level of OBJ or Antonio Brown to win a ring. All I can come up with is Michael Irvin.



He's a distraction, you can't get away from these guys fast enough!



So you’re saying he DIDN’T CHANGE after he signed his new contract? Proof of this? In comment 14295743 dank41 said:So you’re saying he DIDN’T CHANGE after he signed his new contract? Proof of this?

RE: I've said it many times moze1021 : 2/13/2019 2:34 pm : link

Quote: but diva WR's do not win championships. I wanted to trade him before we re-signed him, but I also got suckered into thinking he changed and he was worth the money.



Name the last WR on the level of OBJ or Antonio Brown to win a ring. All I can come up with is Michael Irvin.



He's a distraction, you can't get away from these guys fast enough!



First off... putting AB and OBJ in the same category as far as distractions is ridiculous. AB is a bad dude.



Second... also silly to talk about elite WRs not winning super bowls..



Julio Jones should have won

Randy Moss could have won if not for Eli

Marvin Harrison won

TO did everything possible and could have won if not for McNabb losing his lunch





First off... putting AB and OBJ in the same category as far as distractions is ridiculous. AB is a bad dude.

Second... also silly to talk about elite WRs not winning super bowls..

Julio Jones should have won
Randy Moss could have won if not for Eli
Marvin Harrison won
TO did everything possible and could have won if not for McNabb losing his lunch

RE: RE: I've said it many times ron mexico : 2/13/2019 2:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295743 dank41 said:





Quote:





but diva WR's do not win championships. I wanted to trade him before we re-signed him, but I also got suckered into thinking he changed and he was worth the money.



Name the last WR on the level of OBJ or Antonio Brown to win a ring. All I can come up with is Michael Irvin.



He's a distraction, you can't get away from these guys fast enough!







Guess you missed the time we won with Plaxico Burress



Or that SB winning catch by Santonio Holmes

RE: RE: RE: I've said it many times moze1021 : 2/13/2019 2:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295754 Ssanders9816 said:





Quote:





In comment 14295743 dank41 said:





Quote:





but diva WR's do not win championships. I wanted to trade him before we re-signed him, but I also got suckered into thinking he changed and he was worth the money.



Name the last WR on the level of OBJ or Antonio Brown to win a ring. All I can come up with is Michael Irvin.



He's a distraction, you can't get away from these guys fast enough!







Guess you missed the time we won with Plaxico Burress







Or that SB winning catch by Santonio Holmes



Demaryius Thomas, Hakeem Nicks







Demaryius Thomas, Hakeem Nicks

And then if the argument is "none of those guys are on the level of AB/OBJ"...then the question is, who is?

LMAO RinR : 2/13/2019 2:38 pm : link

Quote: let’s face it he just tapped the leg



Too funny





Too funny

OBJ is a malcontent? BillyM : 2/13/2019 2:38 pm : link what? He was a great teammate last year; Saquon loves him. Worked hard to get back. Has done ZERO off the field to be pegged anything else but a young star having fun. Fans love him, he's charitable, kids love him.



GTFO with him being a distraction or anything close to Antonio Brown. Enough!



If you want to argue the merits for moving an asset like him for more need, fine. But everyone here saying he's a headache is completely off.

And yeah RinR : 2/13/2019 2:39 pm : link makes sense. Let's create another huge hole to fill on a team already in need of a major talent upgrade.



I think "Bold Prediction' means it has to be something Mike from Ohio : 2/13/2019 2:43 pm : link most people wouldn't expect. And most people wouldn't suspect this because it makes little sense. I don't think this is based on anything Glazer heard, or as someone else mentioned, it wouldn't be a single sentence in a mailbag piece. That isn't where anyone puts actual news or leaks information because it is too easy to ignore.



However, if it is true and the Giants trade OBJ, you would assume Eli is probably released also. Trading Beckham for picks indicates the team realized they are moving in the wrong direction, and they are entering full tear-it-down and start from scratch mode. Anything else would be laughable. And you don't rebuild with an expensive, aging QB.



If for no other reason, OBJ will not be traded because neither Mara nor Gettleman will stand in front of the media and admit they are giving up on a football season before it even begins.

RE: RE: Well he did state it as an opinion, but he should have NikkiMac : 2/13/2019 2:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295714 Zeke's Alibi said:





Quote:





backed off of it when he was told it isn't possible just to sit out and fake an injury.







Not that it's worthy of rereading but his first line about DG and Shurmur not liking OBJ sitting out the four games was most certainly posted as a fact and not an opinion. At least that's the way it came off to me. There was no "I think" or IMO, or anything like it.





Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shame



I put IMO in there but your saying I should have put imo in the first sentence .......ok Im ok with that jeez the grammar police

I did also say that I don’t think the giants brass liked the Lil Wayne bit that’s also my opinion and me speculating on it if you want to call me out on it fine but you don’t have to be insulting .......

In comment 14295723 Eman11 said:Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shameI put IMO in there but your saying I should have put imo in the first sentence .......ok Im ok with that jeez the grammar policeI did also say that I don’t think the giants brass liked the Lil Wayne bit that’s also my opinion and me speculating on it if you want to call me out on it fine but you don’t have to be insulting .......

RE: Clicks shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/13/2019 2:49 pm : link

Quote: And he knows fools will do it every time.



In comment 14295752 Sy'56 said:

Arguing over what may or may not happen...... Reb8thVA : 2/13/2019 2:51 pm : link next year, and whether Glazer has insights o not seems silly. A year is a long time for all kinds of plans and ideas to change.

RE: The reason you trade him now is if MetsAreBack : 2/13/2019 2:53 pm : link

Quote: as an organization you've tried, and tried, and tried again to not have this guy create situations where the GM, head coach, teammates, etc. have to answer questions about him and you still find yourselves going in circles.



Mara stupidly believed that a couple of quiet months leading up to his pay day was a sign of maturity. The best time to trade him was last year's draft but as Terps said, better late than never.



This post doesn't make any sense. By all accounts, OBJ is a good teammate, on the field he's all business except for the Carolina game and Norman deserves blame there too (when has he ever shown up a teammate?).



If the line is drawn at always answering questions about something - then why is Eli still here? How many questions have been asked about his declining play last 3 years?



And how many questions have to be asked about the offensive line and our linebackers before that gets addressed?



Who gives a shit if coaches and GMs answer questions about him - the guy produces. In comment 14295639 Chris684 said:This post doesn't make any sense. By all accounts, OBJ is a good teammate, on the field he's all business except for the Carolina game and Norman deserves blame there too (when has he ever shown up a teammate?).If the line is drawn at always answering questions about something - then why is Eli still here? How many questions have been asked about his declining play last 3 years?And how many questions have to be asked about the offensive line and our linebackers before that gets addressed?Who gives a shit if coaches and GMs answer questions about him - the guy produces.

What kind of idiotic Giants fan Chris684 : 2/13/2019 3:03 pm : link would ever compare Odell Beckham Jr's body of work to Eli Manning's on or off the field?





Anyone criticizing extending him is an IDIOT TeamSchlitz1 : 2/13/2019 3:08 pm : link What are the other options? Trade him then and get 60% value cause his ankle snapped last time we saw him. Or franchise him and have an even bigger shit show? Good move to extend him, now it would be a great move if they got an absolute haul. I’m not convinced because we rarely see GREAT NFL WR get traded in their prime, but I am hopeful that we can turn him into a 1 and a starting OL or DL, or multiple 1’s. Otherwise, hoping he is back and something clicks.

RE: RE: RE: Well he did state it as an opinion, but he should have Eman11 : 2/13/2019 3:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295723 Eman11 said:





Quote:





In comment 14295714 Zeke's Alibi said:





Quote:





backed off of it when he was told it isn't possible just to sit out and fake an injury.







Not that it's worthy of rereading but his first line about DG and Shurmur not liking OBJ sitting out the four games was most certainly posted as a fact and not an opinion. At least that's the way it came off to me. There was no "I think" or IMO, or anything like it.









Gettleman and Shurmur didn’t like the idea of OBJ sitting out the last four games with the mysterious Quad from a little brisk kick by the Phila player ... let’s face it he just tapped the leg OBJ imo sat out in revenge to Mara put up or shut up controversy....... We will never win with this guy and I like him that’s a shame



I put IMO in there but your saying I should have put imo in the first sentence .......ok Im ok with that jeez the grammar police

I did also say that I don’t think the giants brass liked the Lil Wayne bit that’s also my opinion and me speculating on it if you want to call me out on it fine but you don’t have to be insulting .......



Nah not trying to be the grammar police. To be fair, it was pointed out you did state it as an opinion in your title and I admitted I was mistaken in not seeing that in your title. I only read the text of your post.



Nah not trying to be the grammar police. To be fair, it was pointed out you did state it as an opinion in your title and I admitted I was mistaken in not seeing that in your title. I only read the text of your post.

However I stand by the respect being earned part of my post. Calling people assholes and expecting respect is a bit hypocritical IMO.

No thanks Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 2/13/2019 3:11 pm : link OBJ/Barkley + an average OL is something that should be dangerous. I’m not ready to throw away a historically rare WR/RB duo with such versatile skillsets after a bad year with a shit OL. Get better OL protection or draft Kyler Murray to take advantage of the ridiculous misdirection potential of this offense and just go all in.

RE: What kind of idiotic Giants fan MetsAreBack : 2/13/2019 3:14 pm : link

Quote: would ever compare Odell Beckham Jr's body of work to Eli Manning's on or off the field?





Eli has had a great body of work... and has been highly compensated for it.



Eli has had a great body of work... and has been highly compensated for it.

But the analogy is clear and my first grade son understands it - the media has asked the GM and Coach(es) about both players in recent years. Why is one not worth the headache but the other is?

Interesting that it's coming from Glazer Matt in SGS : 2/13/2019 3:16 pm : link but I just don't see it. Unless there is a huge market for Brown and you'd argue that Odell could get more. Ultimately, I do believe the Giants are going to build their roster around Saquon, but I think the Giants are going to want to see what comes next year with a better offensive line, and Saquon, Odell, and Engram (who looked like the light went on last year) all working together.



As Sy said, that's a nice way for him to get some attention and clicks.

I just don't understand how much more direct and clear Gettleman Giants in 07 : 2/13/2019 3:19 pm : link can be on this topic.



It's not happening. It was never happening.

Brilliant bc4life : 2/13/2019 3:29 pm : link You finally get a franchise running back and you trade away the only receiver who actually scares opposing offenses.



Not buying it and it would be one of the dumbest moves ever.

If there is a trade bc4life : 2/13/2019 3:29 pm : link It will be Engram

RE: RE: I've said it many times Eli Wilson : 2/13/2019 3:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295743 dank41 said:





Quote:





but diva WR's do not win championships. I wanted to trade him before we re-signed him, but I also got suckered into thinking he changed and he was worth the money.



Name the last WR on the level of OBJ or Antonio Brown to win a ring. All I can come up with is Michael Irvin.



He's a distraction, you can't get away from these guys fast enough!







First off... putting AB and OBJ in the same category as far as distractions is ridiculous. AB is a bad dude.



Second... also silly to talk about elite WRs not winning super bowls..



Julio Jones should have won

Randy Moss could have won if not for Eli

Marvin Harrison won

TO did everything possible and could have won if not for McNabb losing his lunch







Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin are a couple others.

Odell is a distraction bc4life : 2/13/2019 3:36 pm : link only for those who are easily or want to be distracted.



Didn't make much of a fuss during his contract year. Has never been arrested, only one suspension for losing his temper on the field.



You trade him and you will quickly learn how much hen helps the other receivers get open.



RE: the injury - sometimes it takes more than a full season to recover. And even if he has slowed he's still better than 95% of the wrs in the league.

If it makes joeinpa : 2/13/2019 3:38 pm : link The Giants better, all for it.



He s a great asset, but Giants have not been very good even with his all world talent



Maybe it makes sense to trade him if it garners capital to move forward.



But we might be surprised what another team would offer for this oft injured talent.

RE: I don't think JOrthman : 2/13/2019 3:41 pm : link

Quote: He's the same after the injury honestly. He was still solid and very good in some games but that game breaking ability doesn't appear to be there anymore, whether it's physical or mental I'm not sure. I'd see what i can get for him, we have had one winning season with him in the fold and he just doesn't seem like a fit with this regime.



Your post may not be popular, but I agree. He appears to have lost that. In comment 14295575 Joey in VA said:Your post may not be popular, but I agree. He appears to have lost that.

given DGs lousy track record finding WRs PerpetualNervousness : 2/13/2019 3:43 pm : link this seems like a terrible idea. he was good finding OL and LBs in Car, but could never get Cam a decent WR. as it turned out, kelvin benjamin was not the next plaxico.

RE: Odell is a distraction AcidTest : 2/13/2019 3:48 pm : link

Quote: only for those who are easily or want to be distracted.



Didn't make much of a fuss during his contract year. Has never been arrested, only one suspension for losing his temper on the field.



You trade him and you will quickly learn how much hen helps the other receivers get open.



RE: the injury - sometimes it takes more than a full season to recover. And even if he has slowed he's still better than 95% of the wrs in the league.



^This. In comment 14295839 bc4life said:^This.

Feed Glazer, plant the seed, to elicit offers from other teams. MOOPS : 2/13/2019 3:53 pm : link See what the market is. See if someone will make you an offer you can't refuse.

... BleedBlue : 2/13/2019 4:01 pm : link here it is ..





giants receive:



#33, #65, J rosen



Cardinals receive:



OBJ, 4th rd from NEw Orleans 2019





how we feeling?





edited BleedBlue : 2/13/2019 4:02 pm : link here it is(edited)





giants receive:



#33, #65, J rosen



Cardinals receive:



OBJ, 4th rd from NEw Orleans 2019





once this happens, eli retires because we cant win now and the money we save we sign a WR, a RT and a Center for our new young QB



how we feeling?

RE: Feed Glazer, plant the seed, to elicit offers from other teams. Ssanders9816 : 2/13/2019 4:04 pm : link

Quote: See what the market is. See if someone will make you an offer you can't refuse.



Makes no sense. The Giants already evaluated his trade value if the last set of rumors were true. You really think they then negotiated with him and signed him to an extension to just start the trade talks again?!

RE: If it makes MetsAreBack : 2/13/2019 4:09 pm : link

Quote: The Giants better, all for it.



He s a great asset, but Giants have not been very good even with his all world talent



Maybe it makes sense to trade him if it garners capital to move forward.



But we might be surprised what another team would offer for this oft injured talent.



This implies the Giants can't be good with him here. The fact that the Giants have sucked even with OBJ being here is an indictment of GM and coaching in recent years.



The Rams sucked for years with a terrific defense and some all-world players in Gurley, Donald, etc. Then they brought in a great coach, started drafting well, found their QB, stablized their OL through Whitworth, etc.



This implies the Giants can't be good with him here. The fact that the Giants have sucked even with OBJ being here is an indictment of GM and coaching in recent years.

The Rams sucked for years with a terrific defense and some all-world players in Gurley, Donald, etc. Then they brought in a great coach, started drafting well, found their QB, stablized their OL through Whitworth, etc.

How about drafting well for a change and building a good team around Barkley and OBJ?

A couple Beckham stats from 2018... Go Terps : 2/13/2019 4:09 pm : link Yards/reception: 13.7 (29th amongst WRs)

Catch %: 62.1% (54th amongst WRs)



This is for the WR with the richest contract in the NFL, and the second highest cap hit at the position in 2019.



Doesn't paint a pretty picture.

RE: A couple Beckham stats from 2018... Ssanders9816 : 2/13/2019 4:11 pm : link

Quote: Yards/reception: 13.7 (29th amongst WRs)

Catch %: 62.1% (54th amongst WRs)



This is for the WR with the richest contract in the NFL, and the second highest cap hit at the position in 2019.



Doesn't paint a pretty picture.



That's because he doesn't have Lamar Jackson throwing to him!

I'll believe it mrvax : 2/13/2019 4:14 pm : link when I see it.

Never rule out anything ... Bluesbreaker : 2/13/2019 4:15 pm : link Not sure who would be a likely suitor and it would

have to be a sizable return .

Don't the Rams have Goff to sign yet ? . I am sure

OBJ would love to play out there .

RE: RE: A couple Beckham stats from 2018... Go Terps : 2/13/2019 4:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295870 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Yards/reception: 13.7 (29th amongst WRs)

Catch %: 62.1% (54th amongst WRs)



This is for the WR with the richest contract in the NFL, and the second highest cap hit at the position in 2019.



Doesn't paint a pretty picture.







That’s because he doesn’t have Lamar Jackson throwing to him!



Again, which dupe are you?

RE: A couple Beckham stats from 2018... The_Boss : 2/13/2019 4:22 pm : link

Quote: Yards/reception: 13.7 (29th amongst WRs)

Catch %: 62.1% (54th amongst WRs)



This is for the WR with the richest contract in the NFL, and the second highest cap hit at the position in 2019.



Doesn't paint a pretty picture.



I’m no Beckham fan in the least however I’d be willing to see how year 2 post injury goes with regards to those numbers you cited. Also I’m in no hurry to create another crater on the team. We have enough holes as it stands right now. In comment 14295870 Go Terps said:I’m no Beckham fan in the least however I’d be willing to see how year 2 post injury goes with regards to those numbers you cited. Also I’m in no hurry to create another crater on the team. We have enough holes as it stands right now.

You can tell the Giants felt burned Chris684 : 2/13/2019 4:24 pm : link after DG and Shurmur tried to start out with the clean slate, Beckham pom poms and Mara foolishly caved after playing the wait and see game with him for a whopping two months when he could taste the huge payday.



I'll bet Mara, Shurmur and co. felt pretty stupid after they watched Beckham sitting next to Lil Wayne of all people talking about playing in LA as the team was getting off to another tough start. As if Shurmur didnt have enough on his plate in year one.



I don't think Glazer's tweet or whatever it was means much either way, but I'd bet a ton of money Beckham caused a hell of a lot of disappointment for ownership/management this season, yet again.





RE: You can tell the Giants felt burned Ssanders9816 : 2/13/2019 4:34 pm : link

Quote: after DG and Shurmur tried to start out with the clean slate, Beckham pom poms and Mara foolishly caved after playing the wait and see game with him for a whopping two months when he could taste the huge payday.



I'll bet Mara, Shurmur and co. felt pretty stupid after they watched Beckham sitting next to Lil Wayne of all people talking about playing in LA as the team was getting off to another tough start. As if Shurmur didnt have enough on his plate in year one.



I don't think Glazer's tweet or whatever it was means much either way, but I'd bet a ton of money Beckham caused a hell of a lot of disappointment for ownership/management this season, yet again.





The same level of disappointment ownership and management has caused us fans the last few years?!

RE: edited Lambuth_Special : 2/13/2019 4:35 pm : link

Quote: here it is(edited)





giants receive:



#33, #65, J rosen



Cardinals receive:



OBJ, 4th rd from NEw Orleans 2019





once this happens, eli retires because we cant win now and the money we save we sign a WR, a RT and a Center for our new young QB



how we feeling?



I doubt we get that return but I would take it in a heartbeat, Even with Rosen's poor rookie year.

RE: RE: edited Ssanders9816 : 2/13/2019 4:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295864 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





here it is(edited)





giants receive:



#33, #65, J rosen



Cardinals receive:



OBJ, 4th rd from NEw Orleans 2019





once this happens, eli retires because we cant win now and the money we save we sign a WR, a RT and a Center for our new young QB



how we feeling?







I doubt we get that return but I would take it in a heartbeat, Even with Rosen's poor rookie year.



LOL yeah they would never do that trade. And what WR do you sign to replace him?! Cobb or Tate? Lol

ONE great playmaker per Giant roster VinegarPeppers : 2/13/2019 4:45 pm : link is enough I guess. Ruin Saquon in 5 years running him 30x per hame and go back the the Giants of the Super Bowl 80's. Zero elites.



Maybe you can do that with Bill Belicheck at the helm, but not here.



ALL our elite wideouts go down with injury and it destroys their careers in 3 years. Are we going to now trade OBJ and have Shep be our #1?



IF they do this it will ruin the offseason for me. I don't mind that he dances. I'm not an old school "hand it to the ref" guy. Clinging to that is a recipe for unloading come great players. He's NOT NOT NOT a lockerroom cancer either, despite the hair trigger OBJ haters rhetoric.



RE: RE: RE: edited BleedBlue : 2/13/2019 4:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295903 Lambuth_Special said:





Quote:





In comment 14295864 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





here it is(edited)





giants receive:



#33, #65, J rosen



Cardinals receive:



OBJ, 4th rd from NEw Orleans 2019





once this happens, eli retires because we cant win now and the money we save we sign a WR, a RT and a Center for our new young QB



how we feeling?







I doubt we get that return but I would take it in a heartbeat, Even with Rosen's poor rookie year.







LOL yeah they would never do that trade. And what WR do you sign to replace him?! Cobb or Tate? Lol



if amari cooper gets a first rounder, obj is worth two. rosen is one, im not even asking for another im asking for a 2nd and 3rd rounder in addition to rosen. they turn around and take murray at #1

RE: Hopefully it’s true VinegarPeppers : 2/13/2019 4:49 pm : link



In comment

What? 40 carries a game? Who are we going to throw it too?

RE: I don't see this happening, but if it were to happen VinegarPeppers : 2/13/2019 4:54 pm : link



F me!





In comment

Quote: one of two things would be apparent.



Either Beckham's injury took him down a notch from elite status and the Giants are premptively trying to recoup what they can from his contract, both in terms of cap and draft capital.



..or..



You could have a point there. Since EVERY decent WR we get for the past 15 years has been destroyed by an injury very early in his career.

F me!

Ok either way giantsFC : 2/13/2019 4:55 pm : link I am in agreement with the difficullty of winning with a Diva/malcontent superstar WR.



but it can be done. Plenty of examples.

Gronk

Michael Irvin





Ok so there are 2 examples.



I really think it serves this teams future for them to trade him. And have no idea why they resigned him based on this regimes track record.



But does sell tickets and media. And whats wrong w keeping him one more year than trading when his cap hit is worse and he proves he doesn't correlate to winning?

RE: Bbi agrees VinegarPeppers : 2/13/2019 4:57 pm : link





In comment

Rosen? Cards don't like him.

RE: RE: Bbi agrees giantsFC : 2/13/2019 5:00 pm : link

Quote: Rosen? Cards don't like him.





In comment 14295667 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





OBJ and 6th overall for Rosen.







we can only wish. throw in fitzgerald lol

RE: A couple Beckham stats from 2018... VinegarPeppers : 2/13/2019 5:02 pm : link



In comment

Quote: Yards/reception: 13.7 (29th amongst WRs)

Catch %: 62.1% (54th amongst WRs)



This is for the WR with the richest contract in the NFL, and the second highest cap hit at the position in 2019.



Doesn't paint a pretty picture. It paints a picture of a WR with a QB without time to throw behind a suspect OL during his first season back after a terrible ankle injury.In comment 14295870 Go Terps said:

predictions are only as good as the source they come from Jersey55 : 2/13/2019 5:11 pm : link but Jay Glazer is a pretty reliable source with a good reputation...

RE: RE: A couple Beckham stats from 2018... Go Terps : 2/13/2019 5:15 pm : link

Quote: It paints a picture of a WR with a QB without time to throw behind a suspect OL during his first season back after a terrible ankle injury.



In comment 14295870 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Yards/reception: 13.7 (29th amongst WRs)

Catch %: 62.1% (54th amongst WRs)



This is for the WR with the richest contract in the NFL, and the second highest cap hit at the position in 2019.



Doesn't paint a pretty picture.







When you're making excuses for the highest paid player at a position in the league it's a problem. We've spent the last three years doing that for Vernon, and we spent a lot of 2018 doing that for Solder. It's getting old.

I'm gratefully not into emojis bceagle05 : 2/13/2019 5:22 pm : link but Odell just tweeted a couple about an hour ago - one of a zipper-mouth face and another blushing emoji. If anyone wants to translate the language of dipshits, have at it.

RE: I'm gratefully not into emojis arcarsenal : 2/13/2019 5:23 pm : link

Quote: but Odell just tweeted a couple about an hour ago - one of a zipper-mouth face and another blushing emoji. If anyone wants to translate the language of dipshits, have at it.



He's probably just tired of reading this same story every 2 months.

might want to consider bc4life : 2/13/2019 5:28 pm : link fact that OBJ is covered by pretty closely and teams scheme to take him away from Eli and not just grab stats and wave them around w/o any context

Yea trade away anything good #10* : 2/13/2019 5:37 pm : link We like trash here. So glad I gave up football. 5 years ago this would have drove me crazy.

no player is untradeable bc4life : 2/13/2019 5:39 pm : link But, not sure what would replace his value.

C'mon, the cap hit in itself makes this a major long shot. yatqb : 2/13/2019 5:44 pm : link .

RE: might want to consider Go Terps : 2/13/2019 5:44 pm : link

Quote: fact that OBJ is covered by pretty closely and teams scheme to take him away from Eli and not just grab stats and wave them around w/o any context



Is he the only receiver being covered pretty closely and having teams scheme to take him away? Because that didn't seem to bother a lot of other receivers that are also the focal point of their offenses. The only other so called premier WR I could find that was clearly less efficient than Beckham was Jarvis Landry, who was frankly terrible - 54% catches and 12 yards per catch...what a disastrous contract for Cleveland.



Is he the only receiver being covered pretty closely and having teams scheme to take him away? Because that didn't seem to bother a lot of other receivers that are also the focal point of their offenses. The only other so called premier WR I could find that was clearly less efficient than Beckham was Jarvis Landry, who was frankly terrible - 54% catches and 12 yards per catch...what a disastrous contract for Cleveland.

Nevertheless, when deep threats like TY Hilton and Tyreek Hill have 3 yards per catch higher than Beckham AND still catch a higher percentage of the passes thrown to them, it's indicative of what we're paying for.

It makes no sense LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/13/2019 5:50 pm : link to give him gargantuan signing bonus only to trade him away.



Right or wrong I doubt Beckham is going anywhere. If Gettleman had a mind to trade him he'd have been dealt a year ago.

could that have something to do with offense bc4life : 2/13/2019 5:53 pm : link and routes run. 3 yards more - that affects their statisical ranking how much subsstantive difference does it make.



OBJ is ranked 29th in that category - 28 wrs better than him?



The offense was pathetic the first half of the seaosn and he still finished with over 100 yards and about 80 yards/game.



I look at his production and the highlight link and bow that we have one of the wrs in the league.

RE: It makes no sense Diver_Down : 2/13/2019 5:53 pm : link

Quote: to give him gargantuan signing bonus only to trade him away.



Right or wrong I doubt Beckham is going anywhere. If Gettleman had a mind to trade him he'd have been dealt a year ago.



Gargantuan? It was only $20M just a shade higher than the 1 year FT. While his contract has a lot of guaranteed money, they are in the form of yearly salary. Any trading team would be on the hook for those.

Gargantuan? It was only $20M just a shade higher than the 1 year FT. While his contract has a lot of guaranteed money, they are in the form of yearly salary. Any trading team would be on the hook for those.

OBJ's Contract. - ( New Window

Personally bc4life : 2/13/2019 5:55 pm : link I think the Giants' skill position players are the best they have ever had as a unit. I'd like to see what they can do behind a competent OLine before we start trading away the main pieces.

RE: could that have something to do with offense Go Terps : 2/13/2019 5:55 pm : link

Quote: and routes run. 3 yards more - that affects their statisical ranking how much subsstantive difference does it make.



OBJ is ranked 29th in that category - 28 wrs better than him?



The offense was pathetic the first half of the seaosn and he still finished with over 100 yards and about 80 yards/game.



I look at his production and the highlight link and bow that we have one of the wrs in the league.



But I just showed you that he wasn't particularly productive in 2018.



But I just showed you that he wasn't particularly productive in 2018.

And again, we're paying him more than any WR in the league and already we're making excuses?

for now he's making the most bc4life : 2/13/2019 5:57 pm : link he's better than most - top 5, IMO.



I don't have to make excuses for him. I base my opinion on the film. People talk about traading him like talent like his si easy to find. It ain't.

RE: RE: I don't see this happening, but if it were to happen 81_Great_Dane : 2/13/2019 5:58 pm : link

IIRC Glazer and Beckham work with the same elite trainer in Los Angeles. It's entirely possible that OBJ or his people have a relationship with Glazer and feed him stuff. Also possible that OBJ said something to the trainer who said something to Glazer.

1000 yards bc4life : 2/13/2019 5:58 pm : link for a wr isn't productive? Averaging 80 yards a game isn't productive?

87.7 yards per game bc4life : 2/13/2019 6:02 pm : link to be exact. and that's with Eli running for his life for most of the first half of the season.

RE: 1000 yards Go Terps : 2/13/2019 6:09 pm : link

Quote: for a wr isn't productive? Averaging 80 yards a game isn't productive?



18 WRs had 1,000 yards in 2018. Beckham's 87.7 yards per game was 9th in the league, but that number has to be qualified by the fact the Giants targeted him a ton each game...I think he came in at 4th in the league in targets per game.



18 WRs had 1,000 yards in 2018. Beckham's 87.7 yards per game was 9th in the league, but that number has to be qualified by the fact the Giants targeted him a ton each game...I think he came in at 4th in the league in targets per game.

You want to look at highlights on YouTube and say he's worth $20M, that's fine. But know that he had about the same stats for the season as Tyler Boyd.

RE: 87.7 yards per game Ssanders9816 : 2/13/2019 6:12 pm : link

Quote: to be exact. and that's with Eli running for his life for most of the first half of the season.



Exactly, OBJ still shined on a terrible offense with a terrible line before getting hurt.

Cardinals offer GoDeep13 : 2/13/2019 6:13 pm : link 1st overall pick

Josh Rosen

2019 3rd



For



Odell Beckham Jr.

6th overall





Do you do it?





RE: RE: RE: I don't see this happening, but if it were to happen Ten Ton Hammer : 2/13/2019 6:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295655 uther99 said:





Quote:





Maybe Beckham pushed the leak? He has seen a lot of losing seasons in NY



IIRC Glazer and Beckham work with the same elite trainer in Los Angeles. It's entirely possible that OBJ or his people have a relationship with Glazer and feed him stuff. Also possible that OBJ said something to the trainer who said something to Glazer.



If anyone was trying to leak a story, why would it buried in a mailbag q and a on a subscription-based news outlet, and not actually a report Glazer would have put through Fox Sports, where it would've gotten the most eyes.



If anyone was trying to leak a story, why would it buried in a mailbag q and a on a subscription-based news outlet, and not actually a report Glazer would have put through Fox Sports, where it would've gotten the most eyes.

People are reading far too much into this.

so what bc4life : 2/13/2019 6:18 pm : link You think DCs scheme to stop Tyler Boyd? You get rid of Beckham - that totally changes how teams can game plan. You think teams are worried about Sterling Sheraprd taking over games on a consistent basis?



Top 5 wr in the league.









RE: Cardinals offer yankeeslover : 2/13/2019 6:19 pm : link

Quote: 1st overall pick

Josh Rosen

2019 3rd



For



Odell Beckham Jr.

6th overall





Do you do it?





I take this and run. Of course cards would laugh at this proposal In comment 14295998 GoDeep13 said:I take this and run. Of course cards would laugh at this proposal

RE: so what Go Terps : 2/13/2019 6:22 pm : link

Quote: You think DCs scheme to stop Tyler Boyd? You get rid of Beckham - that totally changes how teams can game plan. You think teams are worried about Sterling Sheraprd taking over games on a consistent basis?



Top 5 wr in the league.









Odell Beckham is most definitely not a top 5 WR in the league. Nothing objective is going to back that up. In comment 14296007 bc4life said:Odell Beckham is most definitely not a top 5 WR in the league. Nothing objective is going to back that up.

RE: Cardinals offer yatqb : 2/13/2019 6:25 pm : link

Quote: 1st overall pick

Josh Rosen

2019 3rd



For



Odell Beckham Jr.

6th overall





Do you do it?





I'd take it if the team feels confident in Rosen. I'm not certain they do, hgowever. In comment 14295998 GoDeep13 said:I'd take it if the team feels confident in Rosen. I'm not certain they do, hgowever.

RE: so what Ssanders9816 : 2/13/2019 6:26 pm : link

Quote: You think DCs scheme to stop Tyler Boyd? You get rid of Beckham - that totally changes how teams can game plan. You think teams are worried about Sterling Sheraprd taking over games on a consistent basis?



Top 5 wr in the league.









Top 3 easy when healthy In comment 14296007 bc4life said:Top 3 easy when healthy

RE: Cardinals offer Jim Bur(n)t : 2/13/2019 6:27 pm : link

Quote: 1st overall pick

Josh Rosen

2019 3rd



For



Odell Beckham Jr.

6th overall





Do you do it?







YEP... In comment 14295998 GoDeep13 said:YEP...

RE: RE: so what WillVAB : 2/13/2019 6:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14296007 bc4life said:





Quote:





You think DCs scheme to stop Tyler Boyd? You get rid of Beckham - that totally changes how teams can game plan. You think teams are worried about Sterling Sheraprd taking over games on a consistent basis?



Top 5 wr in the league.













Odell Beckham is most definitely not a top 5 WR in the league. Nothing objective is going to back that up.



He’s the most matchup proof WR in the league, even more so than Antonio Brown. The stats do back that up.



The stat argument can be debunked pretty easily but it’s not worth the time.



Regarding a potential trade, I’d be ok with it if the return netted multiple pass rushers or multiple quality OL in the draft. But I doubt anyone is willing to give up what it takes to get that. The cap hit could be absorbed relatively easily once Vernon is gone.



Since it’s doubtful anyone will give up fair value Beckham and the dead hit makes it a little dicey odds are he stays. In comment 14296010 Go Terps said:He’s the most matchup proof WR in the league, even more so than Antonio Brown. The stats do back that up.The stat argument can be debunked pretty easily but it’s not worth the time.Regarding a potential trade, I’d be ok with it if the return netted multiple pass rushers or multiple quality OL in the draft. But I doubt anyone is willing to give up what it takes to get that. The cap hit could be absorbed relatively easily once Vernon is gone.Since it’s doubtful anyone will give up fair value Beckham and the dead hit makes it a little dicey odds are he stays.

People forget mrvax : 2/13/2019 6:44 pm : link OBJ can play occasional QB. Man, those 2 passes were fun! Give Shurmur a little credit.



. arcarsenal : 2/13/2019 6:47 pm : link Plucking Beckham's 2018 numbers without context is fairly disingenuous - we all know he wasn't 100% at season's start, and then once he finally seemed to be rounding back into form, he got leg whipped at the end of the 2nd PHI game and that ended his season.



He didn't play at all in he preseason, he barely did anything in camp. The first month of the season was basically his training camp and preseason.



He carried the offense by himself in 2016 on an 11 win team.



101 receptions, over 1300 yards, double-digit TD's, and game changing plays in several games en route to wins (BAL, DAL, PHI)



Trading Beckham piles more dead money onto our salary cap now AND later (depending on whether he'd be dealt pre/post-6/1), it creates a new glaring positional hole, and it sends him off when his value is probably its lowest and he's owed a significant amount of money.



If someone blows me away with a Godfather offer, sure - I wouldn't refuse to deal him under any scenario. But again, there are guys here who just want to get rid of him based almost entirely on nothing other than the fact that they don't like him.



Hell, we even had a guy on this thread make up an entire story about him essentially "faking" the leg injury at the end of the past season and purposely sitting games out. That's where we're at when it comes to objectivity and Beckham.

RE: RE: so what moze1021 : 2/13/2019 6:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14296007 bc4life said:





Quote:





You think DCs scheme to stop Tyler Boyd? You get rid of Beckham - that totally changes how teams can game plan. You think teams are worried about Sterling Sheraprd taking over games on a consistent basis?



Top 5 wr in the league.













Odell Beckham is most definitely not a top 5 WR in the league. Nothing objective is going to back that up.



Huh??



The records he set over the first several years back it up. I find this comment absolutely shocking. You can hate him for his personality, which I also find ridiculous, but how can anyone doubt he is a top 5 NFL wr??



He didn't have a top 5 season last year, sure..



But if all we are looking at is a small sample size and most recent performance then I guess Julian Edelman is the best WR on the planet...



$$ aside...if you think there are 5 WRs in the NFL right now that GMs would pick to start their WR corps before Odell you are nuts.. In comment 14296010 Go Terps said:Huh??The records he set over the first several years back it up. I find this comment absolutely shocking. You can hate him for his personality, which I also find ridiculous, but how can anyone doubt he is a top 5 NFL wr??He didn't have a top 5 season last year, sure..But if all we are looking at is a small sample size and most recent performance then I guess Julian Edelman is the best WR on the planet...$$ aside...if you think there are 5 WRs in the NFL right now that GMs would pick to start their WR corps before Odell you are nuts..

moze Go Terps : 2/13/2019 7:05 pm : link How can you find it shocking? It's been 2 full seasons now where he hasn't been one of the best WRs in the league. How long do we get to point to 2014-2016?



And more to the point, because we're paying him like it's 2014-2016 are we allowed to expect him to put up that kind of production or better? I think we are.

RE: moze Default : 2/13/2019 7:13 pm : link

Quote: How can you find it shocking? It's been 2 full seasons now where he hasn't been one of the best WRs in the league. How long do we get to point to 2014-2016?



And more to the point, because we're paying him like it's 2014-2016 are we allowed to expect him to put up that kind of production or better? I think we are.



Is it all his fault(I believe he is some what at fault due to injuries)or the facilitators(coaching and QB)? In comment 14296050 Go Terps said:Is it all his fault(I believe he is some what at fault due to injuries)or the facilitators(coaching and QB)?

RE: Cardinals offer 81_Great_Dane : 2/13/2019 7:14 pm : link

Quote: 1st overall pick

Josh Rosen

2019 3rd



For



Odell Beckham Jr.

6th overall





Do you do it?

I'd have to think about it, anyway. Depends on how good you think the top guys in the draft are and what you think of Beckham going forward. The early grades aren't stellar on the guys at the top of the draft.



If you think OBJ's slipping, or is a locker room cancer, then you make that deal. I know a lot of BBIers don't like OBJ, but I don't get the sense that Shurmur, Gettelman and ownership feel the same way. In comment 14295998 GoDeep13 said:I'd have to think about it, anyway. Depends on how good you think the top guys in the draft are and what you think of Beckham going forward. The early grades aren't stellar on the guys at the top of the draft.If you think OBJ's slipping, or is a locker room cancer, then you make that deal. I know a lot of BBIers don't like OBJ, but I don't get the sense that Shurmur, Gettelman and ownership feel the same way.

RE: moze moze1021 : 2/13/2019 7:17 pm : link

Quote: How can you find it shocking? It's been 2 full seasons now where he hasn't been one of the best WRs in the league. How long do we get to point to 2014-2016?



And more to the point, because we're paying him like it's 2014-2016 are we allowed to expect him to put up that kind of production or better? I think we are.



until he is healthy (2017) and playing with a functioning offense (2018) maybe??



Is Bell not a top RB just because he didn't play??



Was Jordan not the best basketball player on the planet when he was playing OF??



Just because he hasn't played and put up historic numbers doesn't mean he suddenly isn't good anymore.



In comment 14296050 Go Terps said:until he is healthy (2017) and playing with a functioning offense (2018) maybe??Is Bell not a top RB just because he didn't play??Was Jordan not the best basketball player on the planet when he was playing OF??Just because he hasn't played and put up historic numbers doesn't mean he suddenly isn't good anymore.

Default Go Terps : 2/13/2019 7:19 pm : link It's not all his fault, but that doesn't really matter. We still have to pay him like he's producing as an elite receiver, and that impacts our ability to pay players in other areas of the roster.



None of this is a criticism of Beckham. It's a criticism of the people that thought it would be a good idea to pay him. For him to be worth it he has to be great...no excuses.



We just went through this garbage with Vernon. Paid him like he was an elite player and he proceeded not to be an elite player to our great detriment. Instead of production we got excuses and rationalizations for his play. It's become the hallmark of this team...saying a guy is elite when he actually isn't.

Smoke equals GRBlue : 2/13/2019 7:22 pm : link Fire.



Glazer’s best friend is Strahan and he’s not looking for clicks.



OBJ incredible talent but not worth the distraction. Not when 26 is the future leader.



“We didn’t re-sign him to trade him....”



DG knows exactly what he’s doing.

RE: Default Default : 2/13/2019 7:27 pm : link

Quote: It's not all his fault, but that doesn't really matter. We still have to pay him like he's producing as an elite receiver, and that impacts our ability to pay players in other areas of the roster.



None of this is a criticism of Beckham. It's a criticism of the people that thought it would be a good idea to pay him. For him to be worth it he has to be great...no excuses.





Fair enough.



I think considering his age, and the fact the contract did happen i'd like to give him another year with a new QB.



It doesn't look like that's going to happen, so they should ship him out, and quite frankly I think he's the one pushing for it.

In comment 14296058 Go Terps said:Fair enough.I think considering his age, and the fact the contract did happen i'd like to give him another year with a new QB.It doesn't look like that's going to happen, so they should ship him out, and quite frankly I think he's the one pushing for it.

Why lose the cap space? Eli Wilson : 2/13/2019 7:32 pm : link Giants are going to trade Beckham and give up $14MM in cap space in order to do it, plus have that $35MM in dead cap sitting out there for him?



Seems unlikely.

Beckham was clearly not 100% .McL. : 2/13/2019 7:33 pm : link in 2018...



There were questions about whether he would be limited to start the season.



Has the injury lowered his ceiling to what we saw in 2018? Possibly, but I doubt it. It was a brutal injury, taking 2 years to fully recover should not be surprising at all. If the injury hasn't taken anything away, we should see him return to elite status in 2019. Also, the other side of that coin is he may never be what he once was, and we should be able to determine that as well.

RE: djm : 2/13/2019 7:59 pm : link

Quote: -Dave Gettleman



Doesn’t mean he won’t be traded. Wouldn’t shock me if he was. In comment 14295556 Anakim said:Doesn’t mean he won’t be traded. Wouldn’t shock me if he was.

RE: Default Danny Kanell : 2/13/2019 8:12 pm : link

Quote: I think Beckham can't wait to get away from the Giants.



This I agree with. In comment 14296103 Go Terps said:This I agree with.

Odell’s latest cryptic Tweet a couple minutes ago Ssanders9816 : 2/13/2019 8:17 pm : link “It’s just different over here... 🐐”

RE: Odell’s latest cryptic Tweet a couple minutes ago ron mexico : 2/13/2019 8:30 pm : link

Quote: “It’s just different over here... 🐐”



97% of his tweets are rap lyrics In comment 14296108 Ssanders9816 said:97% of his tweets are rap lyrics

FWIW PFF just ranked moze1021 : 2/13/2019 8:34 pm : link OBJ as 5th best WR in 2018...and that was in a shortened season and not even his normal level of production...



I'd be devastated if they traded the dude. Really don't want to take his fathead down...lol.



Prob 2nd worst rumor I've hear regarding Giants this off-season next to the idea of brining in Philadelphia's hero.

Of course Beckham wants out Chris684 : 2/13/2019 8:37 pm : link He basically said so while holding court with Lil Wayne.



Also, what does Beckham have in common with all the people who bend over backwards to kiss his ass? They both think he’s some suffering legend who is “stuck” losing even though he adds plenty to the losing culture around here and was maybe the biggest culprit in them spoiling the best and only playoff opportunity they’ve had since SB 46.

RE: predictions are only as good as the source they come from Big Rick in FL : 2/13/2019 8:37 pm : link

Quote: but Jay Glazer is a pretty reliable source with a good reputation...



He specifically said this wasn't inside info. Just a bold prediction. Of course he's gonna throw one of the most popular players name in there. Needs clicks on the pay site that he now works for. In comment 14295936 Jersey55 said:He specifically said this wasn't inside info. Just a bold prediction. Of course he's gonna throw one of the most popular players name in there. Needs clicks on the pay site that he now works for.

RE: Default Big Rick in FL : 2/13/2019 8:40 pm : link

Quote: I think Beckham can't wait to get away from the Giants.



Or he can't wait to get a halfway decent QB who doesn't miss him running wide open? He wants to win. Everybody knows that isn't happening with Eli at QB. In comment 14296103 Go Terps said:Or he can't wait to get a halfway decent QB who doesn't miss him running wide open? He wants to win. Everybody knows that isn't happening with Eli at QB.

Exhausting moronic takes as usual on BBI Jimmy Googs : 2/13/2019 8:49 pm : link Giants lack talent. OBJ is clear talent. Giants lack good teammates. OBJ is clearly a good teammate.



If you get a king ransom for OBJ then fine, but DG has not exactly shown himself yet to be anywhere close to infallible with his decision making.



I keep OBJ...

RE: Exhausting moronic takes as usual on BBI adamg : 2/13/2019 8:51 pm : link

Quote: Giants lack talent. OBJ is clear talent. Giants lack good teammates. OBJ is clearly a good teammate.



If you get a king ransom for OBJ then fine, but DG has not exactly shown himself yet to be anywhere close to infallible with his decision making.



I keep OBJ...



I like the frustrated Googs.



I agree with your take here too. In comment 14296156 Jimmy Googs said:I like the frustrated Googs.I agree with your take here too.

I would say we can start next season, not immediately Ten Ton Hammer : 2/13/2019 9:32 pm : link After returning from major surgery when it was known he was not 100%.



This one's not difficult.

I’ll believe it when I see it too. Giant John : 2/13/2019 9:33 pm : link However. He has not played on the same level since his broken ankle. Just not the same player anymore. Injury prone. What did we win with him? We certainly can lose just as much without him. I wish him the best and hope he can get back to a high level of performance as a Giant.

RE: RE: might want to consider Giants_Rock : 2/13/2019 9:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295950 bc4life said:





Quote:





fact that OBJ is covered by pretty closely and teams scheme to take him away from Eli and not just grab stats and wave them around w/o any context







Is he the only receiver being covered pretty closely and having teams scheme to take him away? Because that didn't seem to bother a lot of other receivers that are also the focal point of their offenses. The only other so called premier WR I could find that was clearly less efficient than Beckham was Jarvis Landry, who was frankly terrible - 54% catches and 12 yards per catch...what a disastrous contract for Cleveland.



Nevertheless, when deep threats like TY Hilton and Tyreek Hill have 3 yards per catch higher than Beckham AND still catch a higher percentage of the passes thrown to them, it's indicative of what we're paying for.



TY Hilton and Tyreek Hill signed their contracts a few years ago. The last guy to sign always makes more than he should relative to others at his position. And we sure as hell shouldn't trade OBJ just because on an off year he wasn't as good as two very good receivers. Julio Jones was a couple yards per catch behind those two last year as well.....should Atlanta trade him? DG has made some dumb moves so far but I don't think he's dumb enough to trade Beckham. In comment 14295965 Go Terps said:TY Hilton and Tyreek Hill signed their contracts a few years ago. The last guy to sign always makes more than he should relative to others at his position. And we sure as hell shouldn't trade OBJ just because on an off year he wasn't as good as two very good receivers. Julio Jones was a couple yards per catch behind those two last year as well.....should Atlanta trade him? DG has made some dumb moves so far but I don't think he's dumb enough to trade Beckham.

You either trade OBJ for a franchise quarterback GeofromNJ : 2/13/2019 9:43 pm : link or you keep him. He's too good to be traded for anything else. As for his being a distraction, who the hell cares? The objective is to score touchdowns and win games. All else is meaningless.

Here is the problem with trading him... EricJ : 2/13/2019 9:51 pm : link we have NOBODY else in the passing game who can stretch the field or make a big pay for a large chunk of yards. Without OBJ, every defense will drop 8 guys down to stop Barkley. We will have to move own the field 4 yards at a time. Net result.. we will average 9 points per game.

He's "not the same player", shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/13/2019 9:52 pm : link but was open (and missed) in the end zone multiple times in week 1 versus Jalen Ramsey. We watched another game in which the coach could clearly be seen saying, "Throw Odell the ball." If the standard for Odell is he's not turning 2 yard passes into 70 yard TDs, then it's possible that wasn't going to happen regardless of injury. And let's forget the catch percentage nonsense. Beckham's has been almost exactly the same each of the past 4 seasons.



I find it laughable that the same person who argues in one thread about them not throwing downfield enough then decides to criticize Beckham because of his yard per catch average in this thread.

RE: RE: 1000 yards kinard : 2/13/2019 9:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14295986 bc4life said:





Quote:





for a wr isn't productive? Averaging 80 yards a game isn't productive?











18 WRs had 1,000 yards in 2018. Beckham's 87.7 yards per game was 9th in the league, but that number has to be qualified by the fact the Giants targeted him a ton each game...I think he came in at 4th in the league in targets per game.



You want to look at highlights on YouTube and say he's worth $20M, that's fine. But know that he had about the same stats for the season as Tyler Boyd.



!,000 yards isn't bad at all considering the guy really only played 12 games...wonder what the giants record was in games that Beckham hasn't played. Im guessing that won't be a pretty number... In comment 14295994 Go Terps said:!,000 yards isn't bad at all considering the guy really only played 12 games...wonder what the giants record was in games that Beckham hasn't played. Im guessing that won't be a pretty number...

RE: He's Ssanders9816 : 2/13/2019 9:57 pm : link

Quote: but was open (and missed) in the end zone multiple times in week 1 versus Jalen Ramsey. We watched another game in which the coach could clearly be seen saying, "Throw Odell the ball." If the standard for Odell is he's not turning 2 yard passes into 70 yard TDs, then it's possible that wasn't going to happen regardless of injury. And let's forget the catch percentage nonsense. Beckham's has been almost exactly the same each of the past 4 seasons.



I find it laughable that the same person who argues in one thread about them not throwing downfield enough then decides to criticize Beckham because of his yard per catch average in this thread.



👏 💯☝️ In comment 14296208 shockeyisthebest8056 said:👏 💯☝️

RE: Jarvis Landry arcarsenal : 2/13/2019 10:00 pm : link

Quote: Looking at Landry's stats reminded me of this thread. Funny read now...I particularly like the part where Landry's a better player than Julian Edelman. Link - ( New Window )



Ha - thanks for linking this thread.



This was the one where KWALL insisted to me that Landry would be the 4th option at best in the Browns passing game this year or something ludicrous.



Who was the Browns leading WR this year?



Jarvis Landry.



Wasn't even close, either - I don't think a WR on that roster was within 30 catches of him. In comment 14295970 Go Terps said:Ha - thanks for linking this thread.This was the one where KWALL insisted to me that Landry would be the 4th option at best in the Browns passing game this year or something ludicrous.Who was the Browns leading WR this year?Jarvis Landry.Wasn't even close, either - I don't think a WR on that roster was within 30 catches of him.

. arcarsenal : 2/13/2019 10:01 pm : link The other prediction was that Landry will be cut after year 2. That won't happen either.

it should always be about the best player at each position...... thrunthrublue : 2/13/2019 10:02 pm : link when you are in a boat that has been sinking forever, drilling another hole in the bottom, (trade away your team's best skill player) to let out water, is three stooges dumb. formula should be: adding pass rushing beasts, add in some game of thrones sized offensive linemen, and watch eli be humble once again, at the lombardi presentation.

. arcarsenal : 2/13/2019 10:05 pm : link Ooooh and that he won't like the 60% cut in targets he sees in year one.



He was targeted 149 times. The next closet guy on the team was Njoku... with 88.



Good stuff - struck out on 3 pitches in that argument.

Jesus TERPS BleedBlue : 2/13/2019 10:09 pm : link Terps...your hate for obj is fucking exhausting. The guy is EASILY a top 5 WR in football. 95% of people would agree. The other 5% are you and NFC East fans who know nothing. The guy is a very good player and makes our team better...I'm only doing it if I get a massive haul. Cooper who is half the player obj is got a first rounder. I want Rosen, #33, #65 at minimum. Obj is a game changing player. Those aren't falling off trees. Chances are there won't be an obj in this draft either.



Your hate just makes you look like a clown, it's getting obnoxious. Let me guess...if we had Lamar Jackson at QB objs statline would be better ?



I don't think obj gets traded but if he does it better be a haul

RE: . Go Terps : 2/13/2019 10:34 pm : link

Quote: Ooooh and that he won't like the 60% cut in targets he sees in year one.



He was targeted 149 times. The next closet guy on the team was Njoku... with 88.



Good stuff - struck out on 3 pitches in that argument.



Landry was really awful, though. That still held true. In comment 14296226 arcarsenal said:Landry was really awful, though. That still held true.

RE: Jesus TERPS Ssanders9816 : 2/13/2019 10:36 pm : link

Quote: Terps...your hate for obj is fucking exhausting. The guy is EASILY a top 5 WR in football. 95% of people would agree. The other 5% are you and NFC East fans who know nothing. The guy is a very good player and makes our team better...I'm only doing it if I get a massive haul. Cooper who is half the player obj is got a first rounder. I want Rosen, #33, #65 at minimum. Obj is a game changing player. Those aren't falling off trees. Chances are there won't be an obj in this draft either.



Your hate just makes you look like a clown, it's getting obnoxious. Let me guess...if we had Lamar Jackson at QB objs statline would be better ?



I don't think obj gets traded but if he does it better be a haul



☝️💯👏



In comment 14296230 BleedBlue said:☝️💯👏

RE: Jesus TERPS bw in dc : 2/13/2019 11:08 pm : link

Quote: Terps...your hate for obj is fucking exhausting. The guy is EASILY a top 5 WR in football. 95% of people would agree. The other 5% are you and NFC East fans who know nothing. The guy is a very good player and makes our team better...I'm only doing it if I get a massive haul. Cooper who is half the player obj is got a first rounder. I want Rosen, #33, #65 at minimum. Obj is a game changing player. Those aren't falling off trees. Chances are there won't be an obj in this draft either.



Your hate just makes you look like a clown, it's getting obnoxious. Let me guess...if we had Lamar Jackson at QB objs statline would be better ?



I don't think obj gets traded but if he does it better be a haul



OBJ, circa 2016, is indeed a top 5 WR.



Today? Tougher sell. I think Hopkins has distanced himself. Hill is more explosive. His ability to instantly hit top gear is inhuman right now. Brown is great. I’m not a Jones guy, but he’s a physical freak. And I have no problem taking a stand that JuJu SS is now a top receiver. I predict the Steelers won’t miss a beat without Brown because JuJu will step right into the role.



So until OBJ is OBJ again, he’s OBJ light. I didn’t see the the explosive first step or the uncanny ability to run away from defenders - yet. And it’s really a guess if it ever returns. Are you sure it’s coming back?



Which makes this an ideal time to trade, but with realistic returns. No way will there be multiple ones, etc. I’d take a two and a three, and if willing a live body.



Fortunately this is turning into an excellent draft for WRs. There is no OBJ, but there is a lot of quality that will be very productive. And cheaper... In comment 14296230 BleedBlue said:OBJ, circa 2016, is indeed a top 5 WR.Today? Tougher sell. I think Hopkins has distanced himself. Hill is more explosive. His ability to instantly hit top gear is inhuman right now. Brown is great. I’m not a Jones guy, but he’s a physical freak. And I have no problem taking a stand that JuJu SS is now a top receiver. I predict the Steelers won’t miss a beat without Brown because JuJu will step right into the role.So until OBJ is OBJ again, he’s OBJ light. I didn’t see the the explosive first step or the uncanny ability to run away from defenders - yet. And it’s really a guess if it ever returns. Are you sure it’s coming back?Which makes this an ideal time to trade, but with realistic returns. No way will there be multiple ones, etc. I’d take a two and a three, and if willing a live body.Fortunately this is turning into an excellent draft for WRs. There is no OBJ, but there is a lot of quality that will be very productive. And cheaper...

RE: RE: Jesus TERPS BleedBlue : 2/13/2019 11:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14296230 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





Terps...your hate for obj is fucking exhausting. The guy is EASILY a top 5 WR in football. 95% of people would agree. The other 5% are you and NFC East fans who know nothing. The guy is a very good player and makes our team better...I'm only doing it if I get a massive haul. Cooper who is half the player obj is got a first rounder. I want Rosen, #33, #65 at minimum. Obj is a game changing player. Those aren't falling off trees. Chances are there won't be an obj in this draft either.



Your hate just makes you look like a clown, it's getting obnoxious. Let me guess...if we had Lamar Jackson at QB objs statline would be better ?



I don't think obj gets traded but if he does it better be a haul







OBJ, circa 2016, is indeed a top 5 WR.



Today? Tougher sell. I think Hopkins has distanced himself. Hill is more explosive. His ability to instantly hit top gear is inhuman right now. Brown is great. I’m not a Jones guy, but he’s a physical freak. And I have no problem taking a stand that JuJu SS is now a top receiver. I predict the Steelers won’t miss a beat without Brown because JuJu will step right into the role.



So until OBJ is OBJ again, he’s OBJ light. I didn’t see the the explosive first step or the uncanny ability to run away from defenders - yet. And it’s really a guess if it ever returns. Are you sure it’s coming back?



Which makes this an ideal time to trade, but with realistic returns. No way will there be multiple ones, etc. I’d take a two and a three, and if willing a live body.



Fortunately this is turning into an excellent draft for WRs. There is no OBJ, but there is a lot of quality that will be very productive. And cheaper...





You and terps out here competing for biggest Moron.



A 2 and 3?!?!



Cooper got a 1....you're saying Cooper is better? Stop.



Obj is at least a first rounder return In comment 14296264 bw in dc said:You and terps out here competing for biggest Moron.A 2 and 3?!?!Cooper got a 1....you're saying Cooper is better? Stop.Obj is at least a first rounder return

I said multiple ones... bw in dc : 2/13/2019 11:23 pm : link We may sneak out a one, so I’d certainly take it. I just don’t see a blockbuster package.



As for Cooper, he’s not coming off a major injury. Not suggesting he’s better, but he’s a damn good, younger, and healthier. Plus, I think his trade with Dallas needs to be looked at in full context - Dallas was desperate, so that drove his price up. So it’s probably a bit of an outlier...

RE: I said multiple ones... Default : 2/13/2019 11:39 pm : link

Quote: We may sneak out a one, so I’d certainly take it. I just don’t see a blockbuster package.



As for Cooper, he’s not coming off a major injury. Not suggesting he’s better, but he’s a damn good, younger, and healthier. Plus, I think his trade with Dallas needs to be looked at in full context - Dallas was desperate, so that drove his price up. So it’s probably a bit of an outlier...



Desperate for that final piece, it was mid-season.

Gotta be realistic, even if he was playing at 2016 level, he isn’t on a 2016 contract either. His value is significantly less than this time last year. In comment 14296266 bw in dc said:Desperate for that final piece, it was mid-season.Gotta be realistic, even if he was playing at 2016 level, he isn’t on a 2016 contract either. His value is significantly less than this time last year.

oh boy, someone sure got under Glazer's skin...BBI what did you do? SHO'NUFF : 12:27 am : link "For all you fucksticks who spewed shit at me, my kid, my mom, my mom’s kid, my kid’s mom, my head size, body size, intelligence, my mom’s intelligence all because I made a prediction about your team today save your ridiculous fuckin insults for shit that matters in life."

Landry still sucks KWALL2 : 1:03 am : link He was the leading receiver with 900 yards in 16 games on his 150 targets? Ok. He still sucks and not worth anything close to thta contract. Miami made the right move. Cleveland didn’t. Still could be cut after next year.



I thought Gordon and Coleman would be there and the TE would play a bigger role. Wrong across the board here. Not wrong on Landry’s severely overrated game.

I thought you were smarter than this BlueLou'sBack : 2:58 am : link "

OBJ, circa 2016, is indeed a top 5 WR.



Today? Tougher sell. I think Hopkins has distanced himself. Hill is more explosive. His ability to instantly hit top gear is inhuman right now. Brown is great. I’m not a Jones guy, but he’s a physical freak. And I have no problem taking a stand that JuJu SS is now a top receiver. I predict the Steelers won’t miss a beat without Brown because JuJu will step right into the role.



So until OBJ is OBJ again, he’s OBJ light. I didn’t see the the explosive first step or the uncanny ability to run away from defenders - yet. And it’s really a guess if it ever returns. Are you sure it’s coming back?



Which makes this an ideal time to trade, but with realistic returns. No way will there be multiple ones, etc. I’d take a two and a three, and if willing a live body."



Didn't I post a link to an OBJ highlights video for 2018 a bit back?



Didn't he ALWAYS have double coverage assigned him somehow, a safety over the top, a virtual cage of defenders around him on damn near every reception of his highlights tape?



So how the fuck you figure he's bring covered when it's NOT part of his highlights reel?



OBJ gets respect from opposition DC as if he is very much a top 5 WR. And that is why he makes less big plays than he once did - at least it's the main reason.



Don't be stupid and formulate your narrative based on stats; watch the tape.

RE: oh boy, someone sure got under Glazer's skin...BBI what did you do? Go Terps : 3:09 am : link

Quote: "For all you fucksticks who spewed shit at me, my kid, my mom, my mom’s kid, my kid’s mom, my head size, body size, intelligence, my mom’s intelligence all because I made a prediction about your team today save your ridiculous fuckin insults for shit that matters in life."



The Beckham fans are a sensitive bunch. In comment 14296278 SHO'NUFF said:The Beckham fans are a sensitive bunch.