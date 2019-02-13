If you had to guess GoDeep13 : 2/13/2019 10:43 pm What do you think the Giants do at #6?



IMO it’s gonna come down to three guys. Josh Allen, Clelin Ferrell, and Montez Sweat. In that order. Whichever of these guys is available at #6 will probably be the pick.



I also see the 2nd round pick being a DB. At CB I like Amani Oruwariye, Joejuan Williams, and Julian Love.



At S I like Deionte Thompson, Juan Thornhill, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.



I see them picking up a OL in the 4th/5th rounds like Dru Samia as I think they make one splash signing on the OL in FA (Daryl Williams) and roll with Halapio and Brown at C and RG.







If I’m required to bet my next paycheck, Beezer : 2/13/2019 10:56 pm : link I say D-lineman. Lean toward DE. Or “edge” as these guys are being called now. Because DE wasn’t good enough.

Allen or Ferrell WillVAB : 2/13/2019 11:06 pm : link Been saying it since December.



Doubt the Giants go CB in the 2nd. Odds are it will be OL or another DL if a talented guy slips.

Anything but a qb! There is way too much defensive talent and SterlingArcher : 2/13/2019 11:54 pm : link oline talent to waste a pick on qb that will sit for 2 years.

I’m gonna go with tyrik13 : 2/14/2019 12:19 am : link It being either Haskins or Lock. My dark horse pick is Devin White out of LSU. He has literally no weaknesses to his game, can fit in any scheme. He’s Luke kuechly 2.0 and I’m almost sure it was DG who drafted kuechly if I’m not mistaken

Kyler Murray Giants38 : 2/14/2019 12:31 am : link If I think it, it will happen. Also, Jordan Ranaan said he would eat his socks on TV if the Giants selected Murray, and I would love to see that (no, I do not believe he would actually follow through on that).

RE: Anything but a qb! Trainmaster : 2/14/2019 1:17 am : link +1



J Bosa - V Likely Gone By 6

Q Williams - V Likely Gone By 6

J Allen - V Likely Gone By 6



So one of :



G Williams

R Gary

D White

J Williams

J Taylor

C Ferrell



I’ll guess J Williams, who will play RG or C due to short arms.











My guess is DL at #6 SGMen : 2/14/2019 2:51 am : link Top tier talent on the DL this year and if Haskins and Murray go early we have more quality shuffling down our way.



Round 2 will be OL. I think we take 3 OL's in this draft!

Ask this same question after we see what the Giants do in free agency Ira : 2/14/2019 5:09 am : link .

Been saying it for weeks Tuckrule : 2/14/2019 5:33 am : link Montez sweat if Dwayne Haskins is off the board

unpopular choice Hilary : 2/14/2019 6:29 am : link I think Haskins will be gone and Giants take Drew Lock as they have limited options to find a qb in the next 2 years.

I think it will be a QB ZogZerg : 2/14/2019 6:52 am : link They will like one or 2 by draft day and grab one.

If any of the QBs check their boxes it will be QB bradshaw44 : 2/14/2019 6:58 am : link If they don’t it will be the top DL. No doubt in my mind.

RE: Anything but a qb! There is way too much defensive talent and UberAlias : 2/14/2019 7:08 am : link

Quote: oline talent to waste a pick on qb that will sit for 2 years. Sit for two years --huh? In comment 14296275 SterlingArcher said:Sit for two years --huh?

The consensus Jint Fan in Buc Land : 2/14/2019 7:11 am : link among people who do this everyday with small to large followings who are independent and also connected with the networks think it's Haskins and I agree.



If Allen Bosa or Q Williams are there then you pick one. Guys like Ferrell Wilkins Sweat Greedy all have question marks like Haskins but play positions that are deep in this year's draft.



White is my dark horse given our need and he's flashed at least as much as the other names on this thread.



DH has a good arm and all signs point to elite mental processing and leadership. Don't overthink it we need someone to learn from Eli and we aren't a contender this year or next but are a threat to end up with the 20th pick next year and the only way to move up that far without trading the tops of MULTIPLE drafts would be moving OBJ.

Now if the first 5 are Jint Fan in Buc Land : 2/14/2019 7:16 am : link Bosa Q Williams Allen Haskins and White I hope and pray we fleece Denver for Lock so we have extra draft picks to move next year. If we stay and pick after those 5 are gone then it might as well be Ford or God help us all!!! Lol

Dline / Edge or Haskins UberAlias : 2/14/2019 7:18 am : link Seem the obvious direction. Edge/Dline are very good matches for needs and value, so they are most likely. Haskins is only QB who fits NYG --if he's there and they like him, I can see them pulling the trigger. This is probably too high for Lock.

RE: Now if the first 5 are UberAlias : 2/14/2019 7:19 am : link

Quote: Bosa Q Williams Allen Haskins and White I hope and pray we fleece Denver for Lock so we have extra draft picks to move next year. If we stay and pick after those 5 are gone then it might as well be Ford or God help us all!!! Lol Denver is trading for Flacco. In comment 14296315 Jint Fan in Buc Land said:Denver is trading for Flacco.

Who among the top tier players has the mental approach of JohnB : 2/14/2019 8:13 am : link Saquon Barkley and Will Hernandez?



Who HATES to lose? Who grinds it out play after play? Who never gives up and gives it their all? Who brings an "attitude" to their position? That is who the Giants will draft.



I'm not up on the college draft but I know that whoever the Giants draft, they will bring these qualities to the table.



Who is that person?

RE: I’m gonna go with USAF NYG Fan : 2/14/2019 8:28 am : link

Quote: It being either Haskins or Lock. My dark horse pick is Devin White out of LSU. He has literally no weaknesses to his game, can fit in any scheme. He’s Luke kuechly 2.0 and I’m almost sure it was DG who drafted kuechly if I’m not mistaken

I thought Kuechly was drafted the year before DG took over as the Panthers GM. I'm pretty sure you are mistaken. In comment 14296277 tyrik13 said:I thought Kuechly was drafted the year before DG took over as the Panthers GM. I'm pretty sure you are mistaken.

RE: Anything but a qb! There is way too much defensive talent and Gatorade Dunk : 2/14/2019 8:29 am : link

Quote: oline talent to waste a pick on qb that will sit for 2 years.

2 years? Is Lauletta your projected starter in 2020? In comment 14296275 SterlingArcher said:2 years? Is Lauletta your projected starter in 2020?

Current thinking at 6 Big_Pete : 2/14/2019 8:51 am : link My current thoughts are that we will trade down with one of the teams desperate for a QB for extra day two pick/s.



My guess is that we take Christian Wilkins.

I think Wilkins is exactly the type of guy that both Bettcher and Gettleman like.



Wilkins may not be as flashy as some of the other guys, but he is very experienced, disruptive, versatile with excellent intangibles. I think Bettcher could use him in a similar way to how he used Calais Campell.



Wilkins toolset complements Tomlinson and Hill nicely. I could see Gettleman pulling the trigger on Wilkins at 6 if we stay put.

I think their top 3 choices will be.... dep026 : 2/14/2019 9:09 am : link Josh Allen

Rashan Gary

Jonah Williams



Not sure the order, yet....

I think someone moves up ahead of the Giants and takes Haskins Biteymax22 : 2/14/2019 9:27 am : link Which pushes at least 1 premium guy down to the Giants. My guess is the following are sure to be gone by the time they pick:



Haskins

Bosa

Allen



The next Group of guys may or may not be around:



G Williams

Q Williams

Oliver

White

Ferrell



I believe the Giants take the best pass rusher that is left of this bunch. For arguments sake, I'm saying that is going to be Quinnen Williams.

RE: Current thinking at 6 KeoweeFan : 2/14/2019 9:46 am : link

Quote: My current thoughts are that we will trade down with one of the teams desperate for a QB for extra day two pick/s.



My guess is that we take Christian Wilkins.

I think Wilkins is exactly the type of guy that both Bettcher and Gettleman like.



Wilkins may not be as flashy as some of the other guys, but he is very experienced, disruptive, versatile with excellent intangibles. I think Bettcher could use him in a similar way to how he used Calais Campell.



Wilkins toolset complements Tomlinson and Hill nicely. I could see Gettleman pulling the trigger on Wilkins at 6 if we stay put.

Pete,

You forgot to mention Christian's favorite role: Fullback! The NYG need help at the goal line and it would be fantastic to see the second coming of Clemson's Refrigerator Perry! (smile)



In all seriousness, I think he would be a great addition for the intangibles, especially if the Giants traded back a few slots and CW dropped. Not likely, but..... In comment 14296368 Big_Pete said:Pete,You forgot to mention Christian's favorite role: Fullback! The NYG need help at the goal line and it would be fantastic to see the second coming of Clemson's Refrigerator Perry! (smile)In all seriousness, I think he would be a great addition for the intangibles, especially if the Giants traded back a few slots and CW dropped. Not likely, but.....

I'm hoping that someone trades up for Haskins and/or Murray Bill L : 2/14/2019 9:48 am : link and pushes an elite player down. If that does not happen, then I hope that they drop no more than 10 spots and pick up a first round draft pick next year (or several packageable picks). Then take the best DL/OL available. If they do not drop, then my preference would be a Gary/Ferrell type followed by either White or Oliver. Either way, I'm still getting a round 3 pick somehow and taking a Stidham or Finley. That doesn't preclude bundling and moving up next year for a 2020 elite guy (my ultimate preference for QB).

They're going to make the pick at 6 David B. : 2/14/2019 9:49 am : link On the best defensive player on the board (even if that's a DT rather than an EDGE) or perhaps an OT if the best one is still there and is rated as high on their board as a defensive option.



Not only is BPA Gettleman's core philosophy, it's pretty much what he's been saying he's gonna do: Pick the BPA. Fix the Defense. Connect those two concepts, and there you are.



Sure, he'll listen to offers. But I doubt he'll move unless the offer is unreal. He's gonna have some very good, players available at 6, and my guess is that he'd rather have one blue-chipper than two red-chips.



I don't think he'll take Haskins or any QB at 6 (and I hope he doesn't). If he wanted to reach for a QB, he could have done that last year from a far better class, and he didn't.



Unlike the fans and the media, I don't think DG's even remotely worrying about getting a QB in this draft.



People seem to forget he drafted one last year, just not early. And if it wasn't early, it didn't happen. To fans and media, Kyle Lauletta doesn't exist. To the Giants, he's a young guy who now has a year in the system. Doesn't mean Lauletta is the answer or the eventually successor, but they don't need the successor THIS YEAR.



Further, it'd be recklessly stupid to play a rookie QB until they fix the OL, anyway.



I’m actually GoDeep13 : 2/14/2019 10:24 am : link Surprise by all the Haskins support. I just don’t get a good feeling about him. I’d rather take Murray honestly if we’re gonna go QB. I’d start him right away too. If we suck we’d be in prime position to get one of the top QBs in next year’s draft. If it works out...my god if it works out...it’ll be the most athletic offense in the NFL.

The OL ryanmkeane : 2/14/2019 10:24 am : link depth of this draft is really good. Not smart to go OL at 6 IMO, especially because there doesn't appear to be a can't miss OL prospect...instead there appears to be a lot of pretty good value in rounds 2-4

To me it will be down to these 5 players in order if available Rjanyg : 2/14/2019 10:32 am : link If Gettlemen thinks that the QB's are worthy of a top pick:

1. Josh Allen

2. Dwayne Haskins

3. Clelin Ferrell

4. Drew Lock

5. Montez Sweat



There is a possibility that either Oliver or Gary could be the guy because the 5 Tech position is usually considers a pass rush position in the 3-4.



I would love Allen but to me he will be gone. I think Haskins is a very good prospect.

My guess The_Boss : 2/14/2019 10:37 am : link In no order, one of:

A trade up for Haskins (👎🏽)

Gary

White

Oliver









Haskins AcesUp : 2/14/2019 10:46 am : link Something not often mentioned here, Haskins OC was Ryan Day, who served on the same Eagles staff as QB coach while Shurmur was OC. He'll have the inside dirt on him for sure. There are some similarities between the Giants and OSU offenses as well which should ease transition and help with the eval. Beyond that, Haskins is as close to a Giants prototype as you can get. Size, arm, smarts and clean off the field. I actually think they trade up for him.



If Haskins isn't an option I think it's Gary. Also fits the prototype on the otherside.

Probably Edge (Allen) but darkhorse is TJ Hockenson ij_reilly : 2/14/2019 10:47 am : link They'll take Allen if he's there.



If he's gone, I would not be shocked if they selected TJ Hockenson.



I think what they do in free agency may have a major influence this year, it had no influence last year by comparison.



I am hoping that one of the QB's is the real deal and the Giants wgenesis123 : 2/14/2019 10:56 am : link zero in and take him at 6. I figure the QB's won't be good enough or will be gone by 6 if they are the real deal. I am hoping for an edge rusher but I really at this point have no clue who will offer the most value at 6.

1 AcidTest : 2/14/2019 11:17 am : link think Haskins, Allen, Bosa, Lock, and Q Williams will be gone. My guess is Sweat, or as someone said, Wilkins after a trade down. Ford is another possibility.

RE: I’m actually ryanmkeane : 2/14/2019 11:18 am : link

Quote: Surprise by all the Haskins support. I just don’t get a good feeling about him. I’d rather take Murray honestly if we’re gonna go QB. I’d start him right away too. If we suck we’d be in prime position to get one of the top QBs in next year’s draft. If it works out...my god if it works out...it’ll be the most athletic offense in the NFL.

Haskins is the perfect candidate to sit and learn for the whole season or even 7-10 games similar to what Goff did in 2016. There are merits to starting right away, but you also see what good it can do to sit and learn for a bit. This team isn't ready to win a Super Bowl next year. In comment 14296476 GoDeep13 said:Haskins is the perfect candidate to sit and learn for the whole season or even 7-10 games similar to what Goff did in 2016. There are merits to starting right away, but you also see what good it can do to sit and learn for a bit. This team isn't ready to win a Super Bowl next year.

Haskins Thegratefulhead : 2/14/2019 11:40 am : link I think he is there at 6 and has the physical attributes the organization values for the position. If he is gone any one of a bunch defensive players I could see going there. I would like it to be Allen if not Haskins.

QB HAS to be addressed... x meadowlander : 2/14/2019 11:44 am : link ...so it's likely Haskins.



If Gettleman doesn't settle the question of the successor to Manning, he's going to hear about it after every loss, every Interception, every incomplete pass.



This is New York. You can't let the big stuff fester.

Haskins last 3 games Thegratefulhead : 2/14/2019 11:52 am : link Tue 1/1

vs

WASH Rose Bowl

comp-att yds TD Rating QBR

W 28-23 25-37 253 67.6% 3 151.3 79.0



NW Championship

W 45-24 34-41 499 82.9% 5 220.5 93.8



Rivalry MICH

W 62-39 20-31 396 64.5% 6 235.7 97.5



I think they fall in love with physical tools and big game performances.



RE: Daniel Jones ryanmkeane : 2/14/2019 12:01 pm : link

Quote: .

That's a remote thrower for me In comment 14296579 Go Terps said:That's a remote thrower for me

I don't think Josh Allen ryanmkeane : 2/14/2019 12:02 pm : link is going to be there. He'll be gone by 4

RE: Daniel Jones The_Boss : 2/14/2019 12:07 pm : link

Quote: .



He’s actually my least liked QB in a class I loathe as a whole. Needless to say, I would be monumentally disappointed. In comment 14296579 Go Terps said:He’s actually my least liked QB in a class I loathe as a whole. Needless to say, I would be monumentally disappointed.

I just think it's easy to envision the following: Go Terps : 2/14/2019 12:12 pm : link 1. Jones performs well at the Combine and pro day

2. Haskins is taken before we pick

3. Murray is completely off our board before the draft even starts

4. We're left picking between Jones and Lock, and Jones is considered the safer pick and closest to Eli 2.0

At #6 RomanWH : 2/14/2019 12:16 pm : link If I'm guessing as to what I think is most probable to happen, then an edge rusher. Some highly graded, high motor guy that can get after the QB. I could envision a trade-up in the late 1st to try to take Daniel Jones if he's still there, much like what the Ravens did with Jackson last year.



What I'd like to see is the Giants take a chance on Kyler Murray. Really swing for the fences with the immense upside.

RE: I just think it's easy to envision the following: Bill L : 2/14/2019 12:20 pm : link

Quote: 1. Jones performs well at the Combine and pro day

2. Haskins is taken before we pick

3. Murray is completely off our board before the draft even starts

4. We're left picking between Jones and Lock, and Jones is considered the safer pick and closest to Eli 2.0



I odn't think it's easy to envision.



There Giants had every opportunity to reach for a QB last year and did not. There is nothing in DG's statements or history to suggest that he would reach, and especially to a low tier prospect, this year. Your cynicism has you turning your fantasy into (what should be a qualified) prediction. In comment 14296628 Go Terps said:I odn't think it's easy to envision.There Giants had every opportunity to reach for a QB last year and did not. There is nothing in DG's statements or history to suggest that he would reach, and especially to a low tier prospect, this year. Your cynicism has you turning your fantasy into (what should be a qualified) prediction.

RE: RE: I just think it's easy to envision the following: Go Terps : 2/14/2019 12:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14296628 Go Terps said:





Quote:





1. Jones performs well at the Combine and pro day

2. Haskins is taken before we pick

3. Murray is completely off our board before the draft even starts

4. We're left picking between Jones and Lock, and Jones is considered the safer pick and closest to Eli 2.0







I odn't think it's easy to envision.



There Giants had every opportunity to reach for a QB last year and did not. There is nothing in DG's statements or history to suggest that he would reach, and especially to a low tier prospect, this year. Your cynicism has you turning your fantasy into (what should be a qualified) prediction.



QBs tend to shoot up boards as drafts approach. And if we don't go QB, then who? Are there 3-4 edge rushers that make sense high in this draft? In comment 14296639 Bill L said:QBs tend to shoot up boards as drafts approach. And if we don't go QB, then who? Are there 3-4 edge rushers that make sense high in this draft?

RE: RE: RE: I just think it's easy to envision the following: Bill L : 2/14/2019 12:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14296639 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 14296628 Go Terps said:





Quote:





1. Jones performs well at the Combine and pro day

2. Haskins is taken before we pick

3. Murray is completely off our board before the draft even starts

4. We're left picking between Jones and Lock, and Jones is considered the safer pick and closest to Eli 2.0







I odn't think it's easy to envision.



There Giants had every opportunity to reach for a QB last year and did not. There is nothing in DG's statements or history to suggest that he would reach, and especially to a low tier prospect, this year. Your cynicism has you turning your fantasy into (what should be a qualified) prediction.







QBs tend to shoot up boards as drafts approach. And if we don't go QB, then who? Are there 3-4 edge rushers that make sense high in this draft?



Based on the rankings so far and the mock drafts...yes. In comment 14296644 Go Terps said:Based on the rankings so far and the mock drafts...yes.

i'm on board with Murray gtt350 : 2/14/2019 1:43 pm : link let the entertainment begin

Terps.. Sean : 2/14/2019 2:17 pm : link You are saying that the Giants will pick QB no matter what under your scenario. After Gettleman said last year that you can never force a QB pick. I don’t think they’ll settle into a QB at 6, but Jones could shoot up the board like you outlined.

RE: Terps.. Go Terps : 2/14/2019 2:22 pm : link

Quote: You are saying that the Giants will pick QB no matter what under your scenario. After Gettleman said last year that you can never force a QB pick. I don’t think they’ll settle into a QB at 6, but Jones could shoot up the board like you outlined.



We've seen reports that they want Eli to mentor the next QB. If this is Eli's last season, and they don't believe in Lauletta, it probably increases the likelihood of a QB being taken. Maybe that means a QB in the second round (my preferred route if a QB has to be taken in this draft), but QBs always move up as the draft approaches. In comment 14296760 Sean said:We've seen reports that they want Eli to mentor the next QB. If this is Eli's last season, and they don't believe in Lauletta, it probably increases the likelihood of a QB being taken. Maybe that means a QB in the second round (my preferred route if a QB has to be taken in this draft), but QBs always move up as the draft approaches.

Most mock drafts predict kdog77 : 2/14/2019 2:57 pm : link that the top Edge and DL prospects will be gone in first 5 picks. Do you really want the #6 defensive prospect or possibly the best QB?



My best guess is that Giants will take next highest value position and pick QB at #6. Both Haskins and Murray played well in big college programs, but Giants generally put more stock on combine and player interviews to determine who they like. My only hope is they avoid picking some brainiac like Dave Brown and go for someone more battle-tested like Eli. Getting a young core of talent on offense can sustain teams in long run, but only if the QB is at peak performance. I like Murray's athleticism but my thought is Giants will be conservative and take Haskins.

Oliver or Williams if one of them is there or bc4life : 2/14/2019 4:03 pm : link Ferrell or Polite.

I'll remain consistent and guess that at #6 Diver_Down : 2/14/2019 4:25 pm : link DG will pick Williams - Quinnen, Greedy, or Jonah.

Don't think they'll take Greedy bc4life : 2/14/2019 4:46 pm : link Lot of draftniks don't think he's worh the # 6 pick. And Giants don't have a need to reach their CB stable is not the worst - Jenkins, Webb, Haley, Beal, Lippett and Co.



They need a pass rush.

RE: Oliver or Williams if one of them is there or Rjanyg : 2/14/2019 4:56 pm : link

Quote: Ferrell or Polite.



I like Allen and Ferrell. But I gotta say, when you watch Polite he looks like a freak with his quick first step and rip move. I don't think he is worth the 6th pick. In comment 14296867 bc4life said:I like Allen and Ferrell. But I gotta say, when you watch Polite he looks like a freak with his quick first step and rip move. I don't think he is worth the 6th pick.

RE: Don't think they'll take Greedy Diver_Down : 2/14/2019 4:57 pm : link

Quote: Lot of draftniks don't think he's worh the # 6 pick. And Giants don't have a need to reach their CB stable is not the worst - Jenkins, Webb, Haley, Beal, Lippett and Co.



They need a pass rush.



The draft is for the future. Jenkins won't be here forever. Take him out of the mix and our CB stable is trash. Beal is an unknown. Do we settle for the 4th best Edge rusher or the best CB? Same question can apply to OL. It needs to be fixed. Take a flyer on Daryl Williams who spent last year on IR with a busted knee? Rely on a reputation of DG finding late round gems and consequently relying on the Giants developing that gem when we haven't been able to develop any lineman in the past decade? Or do you continue to build the OL with young, healthy, fundamentally sound technician that is rated as the best? Or should we still settle for the 4th rated highest Edge? In comment 14296919 bc4life said:The draft is for the future. Jenkins won't be here forever. Take him out of the mix and our CB stable is trash. Beal is an unknown. Do we settle for the 4th best Edge rusher or the best CB? Same question can apply to OL. It needs to be fixed. Take a flyer on Daryl Williams who spent last year on IR with a busted knee? Rely on a reputation of DG finding late round gems and consequently relying on the Giants developing that gem when we haven't been able to develop any lineman in the past decade? Or do you continue to build the OL with young, healthy, fundamentally sound technician that is rated as the best? Or should we still settle for the 4th rated highest Edge?

I’ll go out on a limb, slightly djm : 2/14/2019 5:28 pm : link And say they draft bpa at six, be it the OT or defensive player, I’ll say defensive player— likely a pass rusher.



And then they trade up from round 2 and draft Daniel jones mid to late round 1.

Haskins if available is truly a no brainer. BlueLou'sBack : 2/14/2019 9:07 pm : link If he's gone, Lock or Oliver or Harry, at 6.