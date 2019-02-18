Peter King on Kyler Murray... Mike in St. Louis : 2/18/2019 9:08 am



"Phoning from Oklahoma the other day, Riley said: “Throughout all the years with both Baker and Kyler, I can’t ever remember there being a time where we said, We want to run this play, or use this scheme, or protect this way but we can’t do it because these guys are 5-10 or 6-foot instead of 6-4. It never really entered into the equation. I don’t think their pro coaches are going to think about it either.”



Riley watched the draft process last year culminate in Mayfield going number one. He watched the success Mayfield had as the dominant presence in helping the Browns from 0-16 to 7-8-1. He thinks Murray will have the same impact on his NFL team.



“I will be shocked,” Riley said, “if five players get their name called on draft day before Kyler.”"



just another man's opinion...I'm no fan of King's but it is an interesting read nonetheless...the following is from Lincoln Riley, OK head coach..."Phoning from Oklahoma the other day, Riley said: "Throughout all the years with both Baker and Kyler, I can't ever remember there being a time where we said, We want to run this play, or use this scheme, or protect this way but we can't do it because these guys are 5-10 or 6-foot instead of 6-4. It never really entered into the equation. I don't think their pro coaches are going to think about it either."Riley watched the draft process last year culminate in Mayfield going number one. He watched the success Mayfield had as the dominant presence in helping the Browns from 0-16 to 7-8-1. He thinks Murray will have the same impact on his NFL team."I will be shocked," Riley said, "if five players get their name called on draft day before Kyler.""

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/18/2019 9:11 am : link I think he ends up going top 5 too. I wouldn't be shocked if 'Zona took him either @ 1.

. arcarsenal : 2/18/2019 9:15 am : link To be fair, the quotes in the OP are Riley's - who is obviously biased being that he just coached the kid. Not King's.



That said, I'm on record as saying I think anyone who has Murray lasting until the bottom of the 1st or even beyond that are crazy - someone is going to take him early and I have a feeling he'll be the first QB off the board. Even over Haskins.

He makes this draft very interesting Rjanyg : 2/18/2019 9:17 am : link Let face it, as much as I love Barkley, by drafting him instead of Darnold it will link the 2 players to each other for their entire careers magnified by the fact Darnold plays for the Jets.



In the same way, if we take a QB not named Murray and he has a better pro career than Haskins or Lock, it will alway be woulda coulda shoulda.



All this assuming we go QB with the first round pick. Imagine if we don’t and any of the QB’s we xouks have drafted turn out to be very good?

Idk how much stock GiantsRage2007 : 2/18/2019 9:20 am : link I put in a coach talking up his former player...



But, he can make plays for sure in the Big12... NFL? I guess we're gonna find out.

Crazy AcidTest : 2/18/2019 9:22 am : link thought if the Cardinals take Murray #1:



The Giants trade down far enough in the first to get a third this year, and a two next year. Then trade the lower first for Rosen.

I know DG changed his drafting philosophy Simms11 : 2/18/2019 9:24 am : link last year and how he wanted scouts to assesss players, but this is a risk I’m not sure he’s going to take at #6. Haskins is the safer pick and if they go QB, I think he’s the guy. I’d be shocked if DG took Murray at #6. I’m very curious to see him in action against NFL Defenses.

RE: ... superspynyg : 2/18/2019 9:25 am : link

Quote: I think he ends up going top 5 too. I wouldn't be shocked if 'Zona took him either @ 1.



Not going to happen IMO. I think they are rolling with Rosen.



Not going to happen IMO. I think they are rolling with Rosen.

RE: Idk how much stock Mr. Bungle : 2/18/2019 9:26 am : link

Quote: I put in a coach talking up his former player

I remember Bobby Bowden talking up Danny Kanell as a quality NFL quarterback. Hahahaha...

RE: Crazy superspynyg : 2/18/2019 9:26 am : link

Quote: thought if the Cardinals take Murray #1:



The Giants trade down far enough in the first to get a third this year, and a two next year. Then trade the lower first for Rosen.



Ok Sonny (Kevin Costner character from Draft day).

My size grade Sy'56 : 2/18/2019 9:37 am : link has more to do with weight than height

I would take Murray at 6 Jay on the Island : 2/18/2019 9:38 am : link The Giants have a chance to draft a QB that would be nothing like they've had before. It would be an absolute nightmare to game plan for Barkley and Murray. What excites me the most about Murray is his stats inside the pocket. Somebody posted them last week and he ranked first in several categories.



The Giants were willing to gamble on Ereck Flowers despite the fact that there were major concerns about his technique. Why not take a chance on a QB who's only real concern is his height?



Many are underestimating the difficulty of focusing on two sports. Murray was that good with his attention split between baseball and football. Imagine how much better he will get when he is focused solely on football.

RE: My size grade Jay on the Island : 2/18/2019 9:40 am : link

Quote: has more to do with weight than height

His agent claimed that he is already up to 205 lbs. He still needs to add to his frame but that will come with time. IIRC Eli was 215 lbs when the Giants drafted him.

I certainly am crick n NC : 2/18/2019 9:43 am : link Intrigued by Murray. I wouldn't be upset if they took him at 6, although to me that seems unlikely.

RE: My size grade Ira : 2/18/2019 9:44 am : link

Quote: has more to do with weight than height



Murray is listed as being 5'10, 195. We'll know for sure after the combine. Joe Montana was listed as 6'2. I've seen his weight listed at 195, 200, or 205.

If you guys want Murray then that is fine but robbieballs2003 : 2/18/2019 9:48 am : link I hate reading that he is different or breaks the mold or how are defenses going to prepare for him or look at his numbers. Those aren't legit reasons. I also hate that we need to shoot for upside. I can list countless players that were drafted for theor upside only to land on the unemployment line.



The one thing the Giants cannot do is miss these early picks. We are in this situation because of that mentality. Oh, Flowers has all the tools and he is young. He'll develop them. Apple has the tools and upside. There are countless others. People are scared off with the safe play? Why? Barkley was safe. Hernandez was safe. Is safe another code word for basically a finished product? Good. Give me the almost finished product. At least I know what I am getting and not gambling with this team's future on having an NFL player learn basic things at the NFL level. It is too hard with the limited practices and limited hitting.

Good Trainmaster : 2/18/2019 9:50 am : link Let's have Haskins, Murray and Lock go 1,2 & 3 so the Giants get one of Bosa, Q Williams or Josh Allen.





RE: My size grade battttles : 2/18/2019 10:04 am : link

Quote: has more to do with weight than height



Rumored to be over 200 already. Not sure if he can carry it long term, but not far from Russ.

RE: RE: My size grade BigBlueShock : 2/18/2019 10:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 14299133 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





has more to do with weight than height





His agent claimed that he is already up to 205 lbs. He still needs to add to his frame but that will come with time. IIRC Eli was 215 lbs when the Giants drafted him.

Russell Wilson was 205 when he was drafted. And he was 3 years older than Murray...

. arcarsenal : 2/18/2019 10:19 am : link His agent is going to say whatever paints him in the best light. Again, we're taking information and quotes from people who have Murray's best interests at the forefront.



The combine will tell us what we really need to know.

I think it will come down to the Jimmy Googs : 2/18/2019 10:30 am : link Giants analytical processes that DG has implemented as to whether Kyler Murray fits the bill...

RE: I think it will come down to the Big Blue '56 : 2/18/2019 10:33 am : link

Quote: Giants analytical processes that DG has implemented as to whether Kyler Murray fits the bill...



😂😂

Here's my wild (crazy) guess... M.S. : 2/18/2019 10:37 am : link

...Giants will trade up to secure either Dwayne Haskins or Kyle Murray.



Whoever they like best.





RE: Here's my wild (crazy) guess... Big Blue '56 : 2/18/2019 10:48 am : link

Quote:

...Giants will trade up to secure either Dwayne Haskins or Kyle Murray.



Whoever they like best.





As with yours, these are ALL opinions. Many here say, they wouldn't take either QB at 6. You're saying it might take a trade up..Wonder what Shurmur (and DG) thinks?

College coach stumping for his player at the Pro Level. Ten Ton Hammer : 2/18/2019 10:54 am : link Story checks out.



Going to college coaches for opinions on their own players is an amusing practices. We know how that works already.

RE: RE: My size grade section125 : 2/18/2019 11:02 am : link

Quote: In comment 14299133 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





has more to do with weight than height







Rumored to be over 200 already. Not sure if he can carry it long term, but not far from Russ.



I seriously doubt he can carry much more than 200 lbs and be effective running. He really is slightly built. That picture standing next to Haskins and Tua at the Heisman Award Ceremony was pretty revealing on how small he is. IIRC Tiki came to the Giants at about the same size and after 3 years was up to 210. So it is possible, but I also think Tiki had a larger frame to begin with.



I think he will do well, but injury concerns for a #6 pick are large.



I seriously doubt he can carry much more than 200 lbs and be effective running. He really is slightly built. That picture standing next to Haskins and Tua at the Heisman Award Ceremony was pretty revealing on how small he is. IIRC Tiki came to the Giants at about the same size and after 3 years was up to 210. So it is possible, but I also think Tiki had a larger frame to begin with.I think he will do well, but injury concerns for a #6 pick are large.FWIW, I'd be surprised if DG tried to move up.

I’ll keep saying it djm : 2/18/2019 11:19 am : link How many qbs have failed because they were too short or too light in the seat? It’s not like the nfl landscape is littered with dozens and dozens of failed qbs that were too small. We have no data to go on here here yet this doesn’t stop people from proclaiming that Murray is too small. Based on what???? There’s nothing to go on other than a bias that stems from thin air.

Is Doug flutie the cautionary tale? djm : 2/18/2019 11:22 am : link He had the last laugh and played in an era where the qb took more physical abuse and the defenses were allowed to defend the pass. Next. Mayfield? Next. Drew Brees???? Oh he’s only going to moonwalk into canton on roller skates.



How many short qbs failed and how many of those same short qbs failed as a direct result of being short???



The narrow minded thinking towards guys like Murray makes me crazy.

RE: I’ll keep saying it Ten Ton Hammer : 2/18/2019 11:22 am : link

Quote: How many qbs have failed because they were too short or too light in the seat? It’s not like the nfl landscape is littered with dozens and dozens of failed qbs that were too small. We have no data to go on here here yet this doesn’t stop people from proclaiming that Murray is too small. Based on what???? There’s nothing to go on other than a bias that stems from thin air.



It's more that those guys don't even get a chance to play. You're right that there's just no historical point of reference in the modern era.

RE: I’ll keep saying it arcarsenal : 2/18/2019 11:26 am : link

Quote: How many qbs have failed because they were too short or too light in the seat? It’s not like the nfl landscape is littered with dozens and dozens of failed qbs that were too small. We have no data to go on here here yet this doesn’t stop people from proclaiming that Murray is too small. Based on what???? There’s nothing to go on other than a bias that stems from thin air.



It's because QB's that size rarely even get this far - usually BECAUSE of those limitations.



There's a reason why we have such little comparable data to go by.



It's because QB's that size rarely even get this far - usually BECAUSE of those limitations.There's a reason why we have such little comparable data to go by.I'm not writing him off yet - he and Haskins are the 2 QB's for me in this draft. I'm not interested in the other guys. But the size concerns are legitimate. We can't just completely ignore them. It is a factor and will come into play in the pros.

I don't know so much.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/18/2019 11:29 am : link if short QB's fail, rather than they generally aren't considered a starter-level player.



Russell Wilson is the shortest QB at 5'11 and 27 of the 32 starting QB's are between 6'2" and 6'5".



In the last 30 years, only 4 QB's have been selected in the first round that were under 6 feet.



In the last decade, only 10 QB's total have been drafted than were 6'1" or shorter.



So, have guys like Cody Kessler, Johnny Manziel, Aaron Murray, Colt McCoy, Pat White or Nate Davis "failed"? Or are they unfit to be starters?



A lot of times, QB's who are short aren't drafted or are asked to play different positions.

As old school as DG is ... FStubbs : 2/18/2019 11:31 am : link ... I'd wouldn't be surprised if Murray is off the board entirely. I don't think DG would draft a guy Murray's size to play quarterback. He might look at Lock or Haskins, but I think it's more likely he drafts linemen.

I am and have been a pocket QB through and through Chris684 : 2/18/2019 11:32 am : link The only mobile QB I ever really wanted was Deshaun Watson in 2017 and even though he also wound up hurt, he is as good as I thought he was.



I also think the NFL is evolving maybe more towards the mobile type QB.



Murray is definitely and intriguing possibility.

RE: I don't know so much.. FStubbs : 2/18/2019 11:33 am : link

Quote: if short QB's fail, rather than they generally aren't considered a starter-level player.



Russell Wilson is the shortest QB at 5'11 and 27 of the 32 starting QB's are between 6'2" and 6'5".



In the last 30 years, only 4 QB's have been selected in the first round that were under 6 feet.



In the last decade, only 10 QB's total have been drafted than were 6'1" or shorter.



So, have guys like Cody Kessler, Johnny Manziel, Aaron Murray, Colt McCoy, Pat White or Nate Davis "failed"? Or are they unfit to be starters?



A lot of times, QB's who are short aren't drafted or are asked to play different positions.



While I agree with your poiint, half the failures you listed were Browns.

Much prefer Lock or Haskins if we go QB PatersonPlank : 2/18/2019 11:33 am : link I think Murray is a bust. I've never seen a Flutie type QB succeed, and its also rare a running QB succeeds (they need to be pocket guys first like Mahomes). Murray is both, so IMO he is a big risk

And guys like Brees and Wilson weren't drafted in the first round robbieballs2003 : 2/18/2019 11:35 am : link Let alone the top 6. No way in hell am I making that investment in him. I also hate the fact he told every MLB in a letter he is fully committed to baseball. Then when he got advertisements to pay off the money he owes to the As he sends a similar letter to all NFL teams saying he is fully committed to football. I'm not putting my job on the line that he works out. I can see him having earlky success like a lot of these flashes in the pan but I don't think he'll keepit up in the NFL. The NFL isn't the Big 12. How many passes did Alabama knock down in that game?

RE: Much prefer Lock or Haskins if we go QB BigBlueShock : 2/18/2019 11:37 am : link

Quote: I think Murray is a bust. I've never seen a Flutie type QB succeed, and its also rare a running QB succeeds (they need to be pocket guys first like Mahomes). Murray is both, so IMO he is a big risk

They were talking about this earlier on ESPN. 91% of Murray's passes this season were from the pocket. Where is everyone getting the idea that he's not a pocket passer first?

RE: RE: Much prefer Lock or Haskins if we go QB robbieballs2003 : 2/18/2019 11:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 14299245 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:





I think Murray is a bust. I've never seen a Flutie type QB succeed, and its also rare a running QB succeeds (they need to be pocket guys first like Mahomes). Murray is both, so IMO he is a big risk





They were talking about this earlier on ESPN. 91% of Murray’s passes this season were from the pocket. Where is everyone getting the idea that he’s not a pocket passer first?



In a conference with zero defense and a hell of an OL.

RE: The one thing the Giants cannot do is miss these early picks. Trainmaster : 2/18/2019 11:43 am : link I completely agree. BPA, BPA, BPA. Rinse and repeat. Otherwise you end up with Pugh, Flowers etc.



At 6th overall, you should be picking a talent that is a borderline HOFer. At 2nd overall, as sure fire an HOFer as possible. Barkley checked that box.

RE: And guys like Brees and Wilson weren't drafted in the first round arcarsenal : 2/18/2019 11:44 am : link

Quote: Let alone the top 6. No way in hell am I making that investment in him. I also hate the fact he told every MLB in a letter he is fully committed to baseball. Then when he got advertisements to pay off the money he owes to the As he sends a similar letter to all NFL teams saying he is fully committed to football. I'm not putting my job on the line that he works out. I can see him having earlky success like a lot of these flashes in the pan but I don't think he'll keepit up in the NFL. The NFL isn't the Big 12. How many passes did Alabama knock down in that game?



That's exactly what I fear/think will happen with Murray - he's going to be the new flavor of the month, make electric plays, have everyone saying "he should have gone 1st overall," we'll hear a chorus of "I told you so's" if the Giants aren't the ones who draft him, and then it'll get cut short. Either teams will figure out how to slow him down, or he'll wind up hurt. In comment 14299246 robbieballs2003 said:That's exactly what I fear/think will happen with Murray - he's going to be the new flavor of the month, make electric plays, have everyone saying "he should have gone 1st overall," we'll hear a chorus of "I told you so's" if the Giants aren't the ones who draft him, and then it'll get cut short. Either teams will figure out how to slow him down, or he'll wind up hurt.

Good link... bw in dc : 2/18/2019 11:45 am : link Like this quote from Jimmy Johnson in the piece:



"Kyler Murray is the kind of player who can take you to the playoffs or get hurt his second game. He is exciting and a great college player, but he is undersized and a big part of his game is mobility, and mobile quarterbacks in the NFL don’t last very long … I would be hesitant [to draft him].”

I think Arizona looks to trade down with a QB hungry team and wgenesis123 : 2/18/2019 11:49 am : link load up for the 2020 draft. This allows them to give Rosen another year to prove he is the guy. I just don't think you can reasonably quit on a young QB that fast unless you realize you made a horrible mistake drafting him at 10.

Sounds like he's "touched by the hands of God". If he fails Blue21 : 2/18/2019 11:49 am : link at QB he's so athletic I'm sure he could be a WR of a RB. So he would never be a complete bust. I'd be very very surprised though if the Giants selected him.

. arcarsenal : 2/18/2019 11:51 am : link Murray is like the really hot girl at the bar that you know things probably won't work out with long-term, but you still want to take the risk of getting your heart broken because you think it's worth a shot and want to shoot for the moon.



Haskins is the one who doesn't catch your eye quite as quickly, but the more you get to know him, the more you see stability and long-term potential and uncover some great things you didn't even know were there at first glance. A more traditional path/arc and someone who can be there for you for the long-haul.



(I know this is a fucking weird analogy to use with football players - but I think it's a fairly relatable point for anyone who has ever socialized in their 20's!)

RE: Good TMS : 2/18/2019 11:55 am : link

Quote: Let's have Haskins, Murray and Lock go 1,2 & 3 so the Giants get one of Bosa, Q Williams or Josh Allen.

Like your thinking and DG might too.

The NFL is not basketball. robbieballs2003 : 2/18/2019 11:55 am : link If it were basketball then I take the gamble because one player can transform a team since there are only 5 players on the court at once.



In football, one player is not enough no matter who the player is. Aaron Donald was a beast but look at when he was with Fisher. They were one of the worst teams in the league.



Look at Rodgers. GB needs a ton of help.



Look at KC. They hit their HR with Mahomes and it still wasn't good enough even though they have a lot of talent too.



Now, look at NE. They don't look for the HRs. They look for the players who'll fit their system and excel within it. They'd rather hit singles and doubles and go with the "safe" guy over and over because that'll be more beneficial than swinging for the fences and missing more often than now.



I am not saying not too look at upside. I am just saying you need tp be honest of the downside as well. You have tk look at the whole picture. Where will you team be if you are missing picks in the top ten oc the draft? It is easy to say to take a certain guy. But if you had to put your house on that player working out do you make the same decision?



I wish Murray well but trust is extremwly important for any player especially a QB. I don't trust Murray so no way am I putting my house up to back up him working out in the NFL.



Also, if you are a team as stackdd as NE or another team then you can takd more chances. If you have as many needs as we do then we need to hit these picks. Beckham is a top WR in the NFL. Barkley is a top RB in the NFL. And we still are not where any of us want this team to be. It isn't about the HRs for this team. It is about all the misses we've had.

One other.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/18/2019 11:58 am : link aspect about small players is that they tend to get overrated. Flutie is remembered fondly, but he really was a mediocre NFL QB. Very good CFL QB.



Spud Webb was marveled at, but he wasn't an amazing basketball player - he was a decent starter.



I feel this is one of those times in the franchise where you can't gamble and lose. Can't try and buck probability that Murray is going to be a Superstar.



Just build a solid football team

RE: Much prefer Lock or Haskins if we go QB TMS : 2/18/2019 11:59 am : link

Think Tarkington survived pretty well but a long time ago.

RE: . jestersdead : 2/18/2019 12:00 pm : link

Quote: Murray is like the really hot girl at the bar that you know things probably won't work out with long-term, but you still want to take the risk of getting your heart broken because you think it's worth a shot and want to shoot for the moon.



Haskins is the one who doesn't catch your eye quite as quickly, but the more you get to know him, the more you see stability and long-term potential and uncover some great things you didn't even know were there at first glance. A more traditional path/arc and someone who can be there for you for the long-haul.



(I know this is a fucking weird analogy to use with football players - but I think it's a fairly relatable point for anyone who has ever socialized in their 20's!)



this is great. Its the classic conversation an older brother has after he's married with kids. We all love to take down the hot chick, but the one with stability stands with you through thick and thin

Ill say this... bw in dc : 2/18/2019 12:00 pm : link From on off perspective, selling merchandise and putting asses in seats, Murray becomes a much more interesting investment.



I know the name of the game is winning, but there are other benefits to taking him. I wouldn't base my decision on that, but a team like Miami might...

RE: As old school as DG is ... TMS : 2/18/2019 12:03 pm : link

His mantra is build from the inside out and he loves defensive studs who have potential all pro possibilties. At #6 this is who you have to get unless you love a QB.

QB Mobility versus Running QB Rafflee : 2/18/2019 12:08 pm : link I won't debate whether his abilities and size will impact his efefctiveness in Quarterbacking from the Pocket---and you must be able to do that to expose and exploit Defences to the greatest extent....But lets's put that aside.



Every QB EVER needs to play in a system that is tailored to what He does well, and what He "Wants to Do" as a Player and Athlete...and Murray wants to RUN---about 10 times per game. It's what makes Him, HIM...and it's what Makes hom effective.



Guys who run the ball 10 times per game have a limited shelf life...whether they're big or small....whether they're qb's, rb's, wr's.



I have a high interest in Mobility...and I like guys who can make smart plays with their legs. I Like a guy who can make ONE necessary step to create a throw...I hate feeding Running Plays to a QB!!!!!! I hate PLANNING collisions for My QB.



Pass the Ball!...PASS on Murray!!!

RE: The NFL is not basketball. Ten Ton Hammer : 2/18/2019 12:14 pm : link

Quote:



Look at KC. They hit their HR with Mahomes and it still wasn't good enough even though they have a lot of talent too.



I'd take issue with this example. Is there really a question that Mahomes puts that team on a different level? If you make the question "Does one player guarantee a championship?", then yeah, no player will ever meet that standard. But one player, an MVP caliber QB in the NFL, certainly puts you on track for sustained success.

I posted this on the other Murray thread that got deleted robbieballs2003 : 2/18/2019 12:17 pm : link On Dave Te's podcasts he has mentioned a few things.



One, Arizona could still take Murray number one overall. If they do he feels Rosen could be had for a late first or early second.



Two, the Jets could trade down out of their spot.



Three, if Oakland stays put he can see them taking Murray but they may want to move out of that spot.



Four, Jax and Miami are candidates to trade up for a QB. If Miami trades up it is for Murray.



So, with all of that said, Murray may not even be an option for us unless we trade up ourselves.

RE: RE: The NFL is not basketball. robbieballs2003 : 2/18/2019 12:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14299264 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:









Look at KC. They hit their HR with Mahomes and it still wasn't good enough even though they have a lot of talent too.







I'd take issue with this example. Is there really a question that Mahomes puts that team on a different level? If you make the question "Does one player guarantee a championship?", then yeah, no player will ever meet that standard. But one player, an MVP caliber QB in the NFL, certainly puts you on track for sustained success.



My point was one player is never enough. Mahomes definitely made them better. He was the MVP. But with football you neeed a ton of help no matter how good one player is. I thought I was pretty clear with my post.



To relate that to us is if we hit a HR then great but how much will that really change our team? We need to be more consistent overall. In comment 14299282 Ten Ton Hammer said:My point was one player is never enough. Mahomes definitely made them better. He was the MVP. But with football you neeed a ton of help no matter how good one player is. I thought I was pretty clear with my post.To relate that to us is if we hit a HR then great but how much will that really change our team? We need to be more consistent overall.

RE: I posted this on the other Murray thread that got deleted PatersonPlank : 2/18/2019 12:22 pm : link

Quote: On Dave Te's podcasts he has mentioned a few things.



One, Arizona could still take Murray number one overall. If they do he feels Rosen could be had for a late first or early second.



Two, the Jets could trade down out of their spot.



Three, if Oakland stays put he can see them taking Murray but they may want to move out of that spot.



Four, Jax and Miami are candidates to trade up for a QB. If Miami trades up it is for Murray.



So, with all of that said, Murray may not even be an option for us unless we trade up ourselves.



Per #1, I would much rather have Rosen for our #2 than Murray with our #1.

Kyle Murray is a really good football player and athlete Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2/18/2019 12:25 pm : link He does not look like the kind of guy who gets hit hard. He doesn't expose himself to getting jacked up. Giants would be stupid not to consider him.

Short term (2-3 year max) gimmick Bill L : 2/18/2019 12:33 pm : link And then we have to look for a real QB all over again while also watching Murray try to hit high single A fastballs.

RE: RE: RE: The NFL is not basketball. Ten Ton Hammer : 2/18/2019 12:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14299282 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14299264 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:









Look at KC. They hit their HR with Mahomes and it still wasn't good enough even though they have a lot of talent too.







I'd take issue with this example. Is there really a question that Mahomes puts that team on a different level? If you make the question "Does one player guarantee a championship?", then yeah, no player will ever meet that standard. But one player, an MVP caliber QB in the NFL, certainly puts you on track for sustained success.







My point was one player is never enough. Mahomes definitely made them better. He was the MVP. But with football you neeed a ton of help no matter how good one player is. I thought I was pretty clear with my post.



To relate that to us is if we hit a HR then great but how much will that really change our team? We need to be more consistent overall.



I get your point, we're just conversing. Hitting a HR can cover a lot of the gap and get you closer to where you need to be. Yes, one player isn't going to do it all, but let's not downplay how big the piece of the puzzle QB is.



Sticking with the Mahomes example, they had a great season even while it was generally acknowledged that their defense is bad.



I get your point, we're just conversing. Hitting a HR can cover a lot of the gap and get you closer to where you need to be. Yes, one player isn't going to do it all, but let's not downplay how big the piece of the puzzle QB is.Sticking with the Mahomes example, they had a great season even while it was generally acknowledged that their defense is bad.Not every player is going to have that kind of impact, I understand.

RE: Kyle Murray is a really good football player and athlete bw in dc : 2/18/2019 12:47 pm : link

Quote: He does not look like the kind of guy who gets hit hard. He doesn't expose himself to getting jacked up. Giants would be stupid not to consider him.



Who gets hit hard in the Big 12? ;)



Who gets hit hard in the Big 12? ;)I get your point. And there is recent talk that baseball players who play football - specifically the QB - have the sliding skill that also helps them avoid hits when on the run...

TTH robbieballs2003 : 2/18/2019 12:49 pm : link Basically what I was trying to say is that Reese has taken way too many risks with respect to upside that it has put us in the hole we are currently in. It was a ton about potential and less about what kind of player the person is now. I am not talking about stats but rather the skills necessary to succeed in the NFL. That is why I brought up Flowers. He has horrible technique but he has the tools. Same for Apple with his penalties and grabbing. I don't want guys learning basic skills at the NFL level. That is risky regardless of how well they performed in college. That is what I am talking about.

I think a pertinent.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/18/2019 12:52 pm : link question is if Murray is head and shoulders above the rest of the choices out there.



If he's a HR, but so is Haskins or Lock, then is the risk or bucking the probabilities worth it? I think a lot of people have the take that Murray is so electrifying that no peer is in his stratosphere, and I think that's crap.



It was sort of like the Luck/RGIII debates. RGIII had a lot of "upside", and he's essentially a player nearly out of the game. His year of upside was very good, and then it flamed out very quickly.

His own college ryanmkeane : 2/18/2019 12:52 pm : link coach is praising him and says the height doesn't matter...this shouldn't be shocking to anyone. Another yawn Peter King article

The league is changing UberAlias : 2/18/2019 12:53 pm : link Some of the best QBs in the game today don't fit the 'ideal' prototypes for size. This is a QB who not only has off the charts ability to move but he is a very accurate passer. There is an IT factor about him as well. The risks I see are largely based on preconceptions which I don't know we can say with a large degree of certainty that the conventions are valid, based off of recent examples. I hope the team is open minded about him as a prospect and will give him a legitimate look when they have their chance to see him up close at combine, but I doubt it.

The AcidTest : 2/18/2019 12:53 pm : link Giants have too many holes to take a chance on Murray.

RE: TTH Ten Ton Hammer : 2/18/2019 12:58 pm : link

Quote: Basically what I was trying to say is that Reese has taken way too many risks with respect to upside that it has put us in the hole we are currently in. It was a ton about potential and less about what kind of player the person is now. I am not talking about stats but rather the skills necessary to succeed in the NFL. That is why I brought up Flowers. He has horrible technique but he has the tools. Same for Apple with his penalties and grabbing. I don't want guys learning basic skills at the NFL level. That is risky regardless of how well they performed in college. That is what I am talking about.



I get you. I do think that you run the risk of overlooking the skills that he has which would allow him to succeed at this level when you get a laser focus on risk factors.



I get you. I do think that you run the risk of overlooking the skills that he has which would allow him to succeed at this level when you get a laser focus on risk factors.So much was made about Baker Mayfield's size and character and college opponents that people kind of forgot or didn't see that he was simply an excellent passer with an NFL arm.

I'm not for Murray Now Mike in MD : 2/18/2019 12:59 pm : link because his weight and resulting durability concerns me. But as I think about that, he is bigger than or the same size as a lot of WRs. Wrs get hit a hell of a lot more and with a lot more violence than QBs, especially in today's NFL. SO why should we be more concerned about Murray because he plays QB? Is it because more QB hits are blindside so more likelihood of injury or is it the fact that while WRs do get injured, losing a WR is not a season killer the way a QB is?

I'm not.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/18/2019 12:59 pm : link



Quote: There is an IT factor about him as well



What is the IT factor? That he's small and played well? The amount of guys who have an IT factor basically are said to because it give them some generic intangible.



sure I get this part:What is the IT factor? That he's small and played well? The amount of guys who have an IT factor basically are said to because it give them some generic intangible.Manziel had an IT factor. RGIII had an IT factor. If you ask me, Trevor Lawrence has an IT factor. But what IT means? I have no fucking clue.

The game is changing but look at the 4 QBs robbieballs2003 : 2/18/2019 12:59 pm : link Playing in the conference championships. All pocket QBs. Mahomes can run but he is primarily a pocket passer. These running QBs are a fad. And most Giants fans want one because our OL has been so bad. I get it. They want to mask the issues. But give me a better OL and a QB that can stand tall in the pocket. As another poster said, mobility is different than running. Running QBs run most of the time because their first target is not open. They don't go through their progressions. That is playground football. That isn't NFL football. And maybe one guy comes along and wins a super bowl like that but that doesn't make it a trend. Plays still need to be made in the pocket and a good OL is still needed to wik games. Too many fans are scared from our OL over the years that they want to find an alternative instead of addressing the real problem. But every QB even if he is a runner needs a strong OL.

RE: I'm not.. Now Mike in MD : 2/18/2019 1:04 pm : link

Quote: sure I get this part:







Quote:





There is an IT factor about him as well







What is the IT factor? That he's small and played well? The amount of guys who have an IT factor basically are said to because it give them some generic intangible.



Manziel had an IT factor. RGIII had an IT factor. If you ask me, Trevor Lawrence has an IT factor. But what IT means? I have no fucking clue.



When I see the "It" factor, I have flashbacks to the Danny Kanell years and how so many argued that his awful arm was made up for because he had IT. Different scenario but in the end having IT means very little without the physical ability

Just.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/18/2019 1:04 pm : link look back to a year ago when people were saying you can win with guys like Bortles or Keenum. And just like that, the trend went back to pocket passers as Keenum and Bortles had poor years.



That's today's NFL - where the playoff teams change by 50% or more almost every year and the new trend gets bucked quickly.



That's not to say mobile QB's aren't successful or that the trend isn't moving less towards them - it is just that it takes more than a flash in the pan example to constitute a trend.

I don't there's another league that hops on trends quite like the NFL Ten Ton Hammer : 2/18/2019 1:08 pm : link does.



This year it's "hire coaches who ever met Sean McVay"

Kyler Murray is a pocket passer Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2/18/2019 1:10 pm : link as detailed in the article, 90% of his throws were from the pocket. He is more a pocket passer with mobility than a mobile passer. He actually plays the game more like Luck than RG3. Not saying he is Luck, but he is definitely not RG3 in terms of style of play.

Greg Cosell Go Terps : 2/18/2019 1:12 pm : link His recent appearance on Ross Tucker's podcast is worth a listen. He talks about four QB prospects (he's going to cover more QBs next week). A quick summary:



Murray - obvious question is size, but he is an excellent thrower of the ball. More explosive and better thrower than Russell Wilson.



Haskins - Has tools, but questions about his footwork and field vision. Poor footwork and inability to slide in pocket impacts accuracy. High ceiling but not a sure thing...needs good coaching and refinement. Compared to Jameis Winston.



Lock - Major arm talent to make throws to all parts of the field. Loose with mechanics and fundamentals; footwork and drop back skills need work. Compared to early Matt Stafford. Used the term "wild stallion".



Jones - Success is going to have to be based on pre-snap reads and field vision. Needs to be fit into the right scheme and coaching. Compared to Nick Foles.



Based on listening to Cosell, if it's going to be one of these four I hope it's Murray. I don't think I want any part of the other three.

RE: Kyler Murray is a pocket passer bw in dc : 2/18/2019 1:15 pm : link

Quote: as detailed in the article, 90% of his throws were from the pocket. He is more a pocket passer with mobility than a mobile passer. He actually plays the game more like Luck than RG3. Not saying he is Luck, but he is definitely not RG3 in terms of style of play.



Well, he also ran for 1K yards and 140 carries. So there is an inclination to run. Not sure how many were designed vs ad-libbed, but Murray/Riley did not shy away from using Murray's wheels. In comment 14299322 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:Well, he also ran for 1K yards and 140 carries. So there is an inclination to run. Not sure how many were designed vs ad-libbed, but Murray/Riley did not shy away from using Murray's wheels.

Terps robbieballs2003 : 2/18/2019 1:15 pm : link I love Cosell but he also felt Webb was a better player than Mahomes.

RE: Lock is the one that stands out to me as a clear guy to avoid arcarsenal : 2/18/2019 1:16 pm : link

Quote: .



Jay Cutler. Agree - major pass for me.

RE: Terps arcarsenal : 2/18/2019 1:16 pm : link

Quote: I love Cosell but he also felt Webb was a better player than Mahomes.



Did he really? Yikes.

That.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/18/2019 1:18 pm : link



Quote: Kyler Murray is a pocket passer

Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1:10 pm : link : reply

as detailed in the article, 90% of his throws were from the pocket. He is more a pocket passer with mobility than a mobile passer.



It could actually indicate the opposite. He throws from the pocket if the initial read is open, but if it isn't, he takes off running. For mobile guys, while this sound counter-intuitive, this only records the times he throws the ball. Not the times, he tucked it and ran after abandoning the pass, or on straight called running plays.



Meanwhile, you could have a QB like Eli have designed rollouts where he throws the ball, and technically it is not considered being in the pocket.



doesn't define if you are a pocket passer or not:It could actually indicate the opposite. He throws from the pocket if the initial read is open, but if it isn't, he takes off running. For mobile guys, while this sound counter-intuitive, this only records the times he throws the ball. Not the times, he tucked it and ran after abandoning the pass, or on straight called running plays.Meanwhile, you could have a QB like Eli have designed rollouts where he throws the ball, and technically it is not considered being in the pocket.The stat itself isn't just misleading - it really can't be used to define if a player is a "pocket passer" or not.

RE: Kyle Murray is a really good football player and athlete chopperhatch : 2/18/2019 1:27 pm : link

Quote: He does not look like the kind of guy who gets hit hard. He doesn't expose himself to getting jacked up. Giants would be stupid not to consider him.



Pete, I findmyself agreeing with you yet again!



Pete, I findmyself agreeing with you yet again!Murray does not take big hits just as Russell Wilson and Tiki didnt. He is even smaller which males him an even smaller target. He is smart when he runs and I would absolutely take him at 6. With guys his size its usually arm strength that we worry about...not the case here.

RE: I'm not.. UberAlias : 2/18/2019 1:30 pm : link

Quote: sure I get this part:







Quote:





There is an IT factor about him as well







What is the IT factor? That he's small and played well? The amount of guys who have an IT factor basically are said to because it give them some generic intangible.



Are you suggesting intangibles don't exist, or don't matter? Read up on what drove Accorsi to selecting Eli. It wasn't because he was not small. Look into what guys who have stood in the huddle with KM have said. They believe in him.

I'm suggesting.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/18/2019 1:35 pm : link that intangibles are often created to prop up a player.



Again - Johnny Manziel had "IT". He just slung the ball and won. You can basically say any of the top players have "IT". It is the quantifying of what "IT" is that really has the impact.



It's like when the Panthers went to the Super Bowl and it kept being said about Cam that he just loves the game and has fun. Then they lost, he had a meltdown at the press conference and it wasn't so much fun.



Having "IT" really doesn't mean a lot.

RE: I'm suggesting.. section125 : 2/18/2019 1:37 pm : link

Quote: that intangibles are often created to prop up a player.



Again - Johnny Manziel had "IT". He just slung the ball and won. You can basically say any of the top players have "IT". It is the quantifying of what "IT" is that really has the impact.



It's like when the Panthers went to the Super Bowl and it kept being said about Cam that he just loves the game and has fun. Then they lost, he had a meltdown at the press conference and it wasn't so much fun.



Having "IT" really doesn't mean a lot.



Often times, penicillin cures "it," but not always.

I'm starting to warm to mrvax : 2/18/2019 2:04 pm : link Murray if he's there at 6 which is questionable. Do I want the Giants to give several picks to nab him earlier? No but if they do, they must really like the kid.





The combine.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/18/2019 2:08 pm : link will be critical for Murray.



If he measures under 5'10". If he weighs less than 190. If his hand size is too small, he could fall out of the first round.



On the other hand, if he's 5'11" 200 pounds and has an average hand size, he could go very early.

RE: The combine.. bw in dc : 2/18/2019 2:47 pm : link

Quote: will be critical for Murray.



If he measures under 5'10". If he weighs less than 190. If his hand size is too small, he could fall out of the first round.



On the other hand, if he's 5'11" 200 pounds and has an average hand size, he could go very early.



I think once he checks in under 5'9" 1/2 and has average hands at best - remember, the college football is actually smaller than an NFL ball - I think the new car smell on Murray wears off and he drops.

RE: Cesell on Mahomes and Webb Deejboy : 2/18/2019 2:48 pm : link

Quote: . Link - ( New Window )

Yikes. Cosell couldn't have been more wrong on both Webb and Mahomes if he tried. That would definitely make me not listen to anything he says about QB again.

RE: RE: The combine.. chopperhatch : 2/18/2019 3:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14299379 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





will be critical for Murray.



If he measures under 5'10". If he weighs less than 190. If his hand size is too small, he could fall out of the first round.



On the other hand, if he's 5'11" 200 pounds and has an average hand size, he could go very early.







I think once he checks in under 5'9" 1/2 and has average hands at best - remember, the college football is actually smaller than an NFL ball - I think the new car smell on Murray wears off and he drops.



Incorrect. The NFL ball is slightly smaller. However so much slightly smaller that its not even worth talking about.

bw.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/18/2019 3:07 pm : link



Quote: The football used in NCAA contest is slightly smaller than the Balls used in the NFL. The balls used in the NCAA also have 2 white stripes.



The NFL Rule :

The Ball must be a “Wilson,” hand selected, bearing the signature of the Commissioner

of the league,...

The ball shall be made up of an inflated (12 1/2 to 13 1/2 pounds) rubber bladder enclosed

in a pebble grained, leather case (natural tan color) without corrugations of any kind.

It shall have the form of a prolate spheroid and the size and weight shall be: long axis,

11 to 11 1/4 inches; long circumference, 28 to 28 1/2 inches; short circumference, 21

to 21 1/4 inches; weight, 14 to 15 ounces.



The NCAA Rule:

The ball shall meet the following specifications:

a. New or nearly new. (A nearly new ball is a ball that has not been altered and retains the properties and qualities of a new ball.)

b. Cover consisting of four panels of pebble-grained leather without corrugations other than seams.

c. One set of eight equally spaced lacings.

d. Natural tan color.

e. Two 1-inch white stripes that are three to three and one-quarter inches from the end of the ball and located only on the two panels adjacent to the laces.

f. Conforms to maximum and minimum dimensions and shape indicated in the accompanying diagram.

g. Inflated to the pressure of 12-1/2 to 13-1/2 pounds per square inch(psi).

h. Weight of 14 to 15 ounces. The short circumference is 20 3/4" to 21 1/4"

is correct. The NFL ball is larger in length and circumference - although slightly:

chopper Bob in Vt : 2/18/2019 3:24 pm : link Would the NFL ball actually be a littler smaller still if we were to deflate it a little :)

RE: Lock is the one that stands out to me as a clear guy to avoid barens : 2/18/2019 4:20 pm : link

Quote: .



Me too

RE: I'm suggesting.. UberAlias : 2/18/2019 4:24 pm : link

Quote: that intangibles are often created to prop up a player.



Again - Johnny Manziel had "IT". He just slung the ball and won. You can basically say any of the top players have "IT". It is the quantifying of what "IT" is that really has the impact.



It's like when the Panthers went to the Super Bowl and it kept being said about Cam that he just loves the game and has fun. Then they lost, he had a meltdown at the press conference and it wasn't so much fun.



Having "IT" really doesn't mean a lot. No single quality guarantees success, and success is not a static property. All of the players you mention have some good qualities and some flaws. Cam has qualities that helped his team reach a superbowl. He has qualities that contributed to his winning a league MVP. Manziel also had a serious drug addiction.



Leadership, ability to elevate and inspire the play of people around you, ability to perform in the clutch, etc. These things do matter. It is not all about stats and measurables. In comment 14299350 FatMan in Charlotte said:No single quality guarantees success, and success is not a static property. All of the players you mention have some good qualities and some flaws. Cam has qualities that helped his team reach a superbowl. He has qualities that contributed to his winning a league MVP. Manziel also had a serious drug addiction.Leadership, ability to elevate and inspire the play of people around you, ability to perform in the clutch, etc. These things do matter. It is not all about stats and measurables.

RE: I'm suggesting.. UberAlias : 2/18/2019 4:35 pm : link

Quote: that intangibles are often created to prop up a player. You mean when Accorsi wrote this in his evaluation of Eli: "Has courage and poise. In my opinion, most of all, he has that quality you can't define. Call it magic" , or when people argue that Eli has perfect demeanor for NYC or that he is clutch. These sort of things, no? In comment 14299350 FatMan in Charlotte said:You mean when Accorsi wrote this in his evaluation of Eli: "Has courage and poise. In my opinion, most of all, he has that quality you can't define. Call it magic" , or when people argue that Eli has perfect demeanor for NYC or that he is clutch. These sort of things, no?

RE: bw.. chopperhatch : 2/18/2019 4:49 pm : link

Quote: is correct. The NFL ball is larger in length and circumference - although slightly:







Quote:





The football used in NCAA contest is slightly smaller than the Balls used in the NFL. The balls used in the NCAA also have 2 white stripes.



The NFL Rule :

The Ball must be a “Wilson,” hand selected, bearing the signature of the Commissioner

of the league,...

The ball shall be made up of an inflated (12 1/2 to 13 1/2 pounds) rubber bladder enclosed

in a pebble grained, leather case (natural tan color) without corrugations of any kind.

It shall have the form of a prolate spheroid and the size and weight shall be: long axis,

11 to 11 1/4 inches; long circumference, 28 to 28 1/2 inches; short circumference, 21

to 21 1/4 inches; weight, 14 to 15 ounces.



The NCAA Rule:

The ball shall meet the following specifications:

a. New or nearly new. (A nearly new ball is a ball that has not been altered and retains the properties and qualities of a new ball.)

b. Cover consisting of four panels of pebble-grained leather without corrugations other than seams.

c. One set of eight equally spaced lacings.

d. Natural tan color.

e. Two 1-inch white stripes that are three to three and one-quarter inches from the end of the ball and located only on the two panels adjacent to the laces.

f. Conforms to maximum and minimum dimensions and shape indicated in the accompanying diagram.

g. Inflated to the pressure of 12-1/2 to 13-1/2 pounds per square inch(psi).

h. Weight of 14 to 15 ounces. The short circumference is 20 3/4" to 21 1/4"

The long circumference is 27 3/4" to 28 1/2". The long axis is 10 7/8 to 11 7/16.







Then I stand corrected. I had always yhought that while the college ball had more diameter, the NFL ball was heavier.



Then I stand corrected. I had always yhought that while the college ball had more diameter, the NFL ball was heavier.Apologies to bw if that is not the case.

it's irrelevant when Brees and Wilson were picked back then. SHO'NUFF : 2/18/2019 4:52 pm : link if they were in the draft today, teams would be lining up to draft them in the first.

RE: RE: Kyler Murray is a pocket passer Giants38 : 2/18/2019 5:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14299322 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:





Quote:





as detailed in the article, 90% of his throws were from the pocket. He is more a pocket passer with mobility than a mobile passer. He actually plays the game more like Luck than RG3. Not saying he is Luck, but he is definitely not RG3 in terms of style of play.







Well, he also ran for 1K yards and 140 carries. So there is an inclination to run. Not sure how many were designed vs ad-libbed, but Murray/Riley did not shy away from using Murray's wheels.



Some of those 140 carries were sacks, as sacks count as rushes in college football. I'm not saying a lot of those 140 carries were sacks (they were not), but some were. There were not a ton of designed runs in that offense. Even if 20 of the carries were sacks, that leaves 120 carries across 14 games. That's about 9 carries a game, which isn't a ton, particularly when you look at how other mobile QBs have been used in the past.



If you watched Oklahoma play, you saw a guy in Murray who looked to throw first and run second. The 49 yard TD pass in the semifinals against Alabama is a perfect example of that. Many of his runs are because there is no one to throw to and he sees 25 yards available in front of him. That is extremely valuable to a team as well. In comment 14299327 bw in dc said:Some of those 140 carries were sacks, as sacks count as rushes in college football. I'm not saying a lot of those 140 carries were sacks (they were not), but some were. There were not a ton of designed runs in that offense. Even if 20 of the carries were sacks, that leaves 120 carries across 14 games. That's about 9 carries a game, which isn't a ton, particularly when you look at how other mobile QBs have been used in the past.If you watched Oklahoma play, you saw a guy in Murray who looked to throw first and run second. The 49 yard TD pass in the semifinals against Alabama is a perfect example of that. Many of his runs are because there is no one to throw to and he sees 25 yards available in front of him. That is extremely valuable to a team as well.

RE: The game is changing but look at the 4 QBs Leg of Theismann : 2/18/2019 7:09 pm : link

Quote: Playing in the conference championships. All pocket QBs. Mahomes can run but he is primarily a pocket passer. These running QBs are a fad. And most Giants fans want one because our OL has been so bad. I get it. They want to mask the issues. But give me a better OL and a QB that can stand tall in the pocket. As another poster said, mobility is different than running. Running QBs run most of the time because their first target is not open. They don't go through their progressions. That is playground football. That isn't NFL football. And maybe one guy comes along and wins a super bowl like that but that doesn't make it a trend. Plays still need to be made in the pocket and a good OL is still needed to wik games. Too many fans are scared from our OL over the years that they want to find an alternative instead of addressing the real problem. But every QB even if he is a runner needs a strong OL.



Robbie,



Kyler Murray put up essentially the same passing stats in 2018 as Baker Mayfield did in 2017. It just so happens that he also tacked on 1000 yards and 12 TDs rushing. But the kid can go through progressions and IMO is the best natural passer of this class.



A poster cited the fact that 91% of Murray's passes were from the pocket and you shot it down saying "well he had an amazing o-line".



Tell me: what would Murray have to have done to prove to you that he can be a successful pocket-passer? It feels to me like you are citing his mobility as a reason why he is not a good pocket-passer. To me, he has proven he could be an excellent pocket-passer and his mobility is simply a wonderful added bonus.



Whether a QB is mobile or immobile does not tell you whether he will be injury-prone or not. I watched him play several times this year and I rarely saw him take massive hits running downfield. I think everyone looks at RGIII as a reason to be cautious but RGIII was always careless and fearless in taking hits, to a fault obviously because injuries derailed his career. I see no reason to link Murray to RGIII though simply because they are both mobile QBs. In comment 14299313 robbieballs2003 said:Robbie,Kyler Murray put up essentially the same passing stats in 2018 as Baker Mayfield did in 2017. It just so happens that he also tacked on 1000 yards and 12 TDs rushing. But the kid can go through progressions and IMO is the best natural passer of this class.A poster cited the fact that 91% of Murray's passes were from the pocket and you shot it down saying "well he had an amazing o-line".Tell me: what would Murray have to have done to prove to you that he can be a successful pocket-passer? It feels to me like you are citing his mobility as a reason why he is not a good pocket-passer. To me, he has proven he could be an excellent pocket-passer and his mobility is simply a wonderful added bonus.Whether a QB is mobile or immobile does not tell you whether he will be injury-prone or not. I watched him play several times this year and I rarely saw him take massive hits running downfield. I think everyone looks at RGIII as a reason to be cautious but RGIII was always careless and fearless in taking hits, to a fault obviously because injuries derailed his career. I see no reason to link Murray to RGIII though simply because they are both mobile QBs.

RE: RE: The game is changing but look at the 4 QBs Pan-handler : 2/18/2019 7:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14299313 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





Playing in the conference championships. All pocket QBs. Mahomes can run but he is primarily a pocket passer. These running QBs are a fad. And most Giants fans want one because our OL has been so bad. I get it. They want to mask the issues. But give me a better OL and a QB that can stand tall in the pocket. As another poster said, mobility is different than running. Running QBs run most of the time because their first target is not open. They don't go through their progressions. That is playground football. That isn't NFL football. And maybe one guy comes along and wins a super bowl like that but that doesn't make it a trend. Plays still need to be made in the pocket and a good OL is still needed to wik games. Too many fans are scared from our OL over the years that they want to find an alternative instead of addressing the real problem. But every QB even if he is a runner needs a strong OL.







Robbie,



Kyler Murray put up essentially the same passing stats in 2018 as Baker Mayfield did in 2017. It just so happens that he also tacked on 1000 yards and 12 TDs rushing. But the kid can go through progressions and IMO is the best natural passer of this class.



A poster cited the fact that 91% of Murray's passes were from the pocket and you shot it down saying "well he had an amazing o-line".



Tell me: what would Murray have to have done to prove to you that he can be a successful pocket-passer? It feels to me like you are citing his mobility as a reason why he is not a good pocket-passer. To me, he has proven he could be an excellent pocket-passer and his mobility is simply a wonderful added bonus.



Whether a QB is mobile or immobile does not tell you whether he will be injury-prone or not. I watched him play several times this year and I rarely saw him take massive hits running downfield. I think everyone looks at RGIII as a reason to be cautious but RGIII was always careless and fearless in taking hits, to a fault obviously because injuries derailed his career. I see no reason to link Murray to RGIII though simply because they are both mobile QBs.



I hope he goes before our pick because it will push hopefully Haskins or Lock down to us (or allow us to trade for Rosen). Right or wrong, Giants will not take Murray as it is the polar opposite of their prototype at QB. In comment 14299570 Leg of Theismann said:I hope he goes before our pick because it will push hopefully Haskins or Lock down to us (or allow us to trade for Rosen). Right or wrong, Giants will not take Murray as it is the polar opposite of their prototype at QB.

RE: RE: RE: Kyler Murray is a pocket passer Pan-handler : 2/18/2019 7:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14299327 bw in dc said:





Quote:





In comment 14299322 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:





Quote:





as detailed in the article, 90% of his throws were from the pocket. He is more a pocket passer with mobility than a mobile passer. He actually plays the game more like Luck than RG3. Not saying he is Luck, but he is definitely not RG3 in terms of style of play.







Well, he also ran for 1K yards and 140 carries. So there is an inclination to run. Not sure how many were designed vs ad-libbed, but Murray/Riley did not shy away from using Murray's wheels.







Some of those 140 carries were sacks, as sacks count as rushes in college football. I'm not saying a lot of those 140 carries were sacks (they were not), but some were. There were not a ton of designed runs in that offense. Even if 20 of the carries were sacks, that leaves 120 carries across 14 games. That's about 9 carries a game, which isn't a ton, particularly when you look at how other mobile QBs have been used in the past.



If you watched Oklahoma play, you saw a guy in Murray who looked to throw first and run second. The 49 yard TD pass in the semifinals against Alabama is a perfect example of that. Many of his runs are because there is no one to throw to and he sees 25 yards available in front of him. That is extremely valuable to a team as well.



Though I dont believe the Giants will touch him , it doesnt mean I think he'll stink as a QB. I actually think he could be a very dynamic QB in the pros in the right system. The problem will be with that body type can he stay healthy. NFL hit and speed are very different than College. Even Vick and Wilson have much bigger frames (thicker bodied) than Kyler. In comment 14299517 Giants38 said:Though I dont believe the Giants will touch him , it doesnt mean I think he'll stink as a QB. I actually think he could be a very dynamic QB in the pros in the right system. The problem will be with that body type can he stay healthy. NFL hit and speed are very different than College. Even Vick and Wilson have much bigger frames (thicker bodied) than Kyler.

'it will link the 2 players to each other for their entire careers'.. Torrag : 2/18/2019 10:46 pm : link This is so overblown.

From Bleacher report on Kyler Miller Pan-handler : 8:15 am : link



Or is he?



The Cardinals should be less worried about making statements and more concerned about building the team in Kliff Kingsbury's image. Everything starts at quarterback, of course.



Rosen is a quality prospect and, in most cases, he would be the right guy to build a franchise around. He's not the right guy for Arizona based on its trajectory. Kingsbury knows Oklahoma's Kyler Murray is the right choice for the No. 1 overall pick.



"Here's the thing—we don't know what Kliff Kingsbury is going to want or how much control he'll have," an AFC personnel director told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller. "But he didn't draft Josh Rosen [last year], and he isn't tied to him. If he wants Kyler, he can get him."



Murray is listed at 5'10" and 195 pounds—the quarterback's agent, Erik Burkhardt, said on Comeback SZN that Murray weighs 205 pounds—so questions exist about whether or not he can handle the NFL's physicality, but his combination of arm talent, athleticism to work inside and outside the pocket and understanding of the Air Raid passing concepts Kingsbury wants to implement make him the ideal choice.





Josh Rosen is the Arizona Cardinals' guy.Or is he?The Cardinals should be less worried about making statements and more concerned about building the team in Kliff Kingsbury's image. Everything starts at quarterback, of course.Rosen is a quality prospect and, in most cases, he would be the right guy to build a franchise around. He's not the right guy for Arizona based on its trajectory. Kingsbury knows Oklahoma's Kyler Murray is the right choice for the No. 1 overall pick."Here's the thing—we don't know what Kliff Kingsbury is going to want or how much control he'll have," an AFC personnel director told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller. "But he didn't draft Josh Rosen [last year], and he isn't tied to him. If he wants Kyler, he can get him."Murray is listed at 5'10" and 195 pounds—the quarterback's agent, Erik Burkhardt, said on Comeback SZN that Murray weighs 205 pounds—so questions exist about whether or not he can handle the NFL's physicality, but his combination of arm talent, athleticism to work inside and outside the pocket and understanding of the Air Raid passing concepts Kingsbury wants to implement make him the ideal choice.

. arcarsenal : 8:51 am : link I would be willing to bet that both Murray and Haskins are top 5 picks and that if the Giants get either, they'll have to move up.

I watch Murray and see RGIII Dunedin81 : 9:13 am : link I realize RGIII was 4" taller and had probably 35 lbs on Murray, but he also had toothpick legs. That's not an insult to Murray, I still think that in the right org (or at least not in the wrong one) Griffin would have been more than a flash in the pan. But some of the same cautions apply. A drafting team needs to help hone that instinct to avoid hard contact and needs to give him a line and a gameplan that can keep him on the field.

RE: I watch Murray and see RGIII mrvax : 9:31 am : link

Quote: I realize RGIII was 4" taller and had probably 35 lbs on Murray, but he also had toothpick legs. That's not an insult to Murray, I still think that in the right org (or at least not in the wrong one) Griffin would have been more than a flash in the pan. But some of the same cautions apply. A drafting team needs to help hone that instinct to avoid hard contact and needs to give him a line and a gameplan that can keep him on the field.



Agreed. Any team taking Murray must make it a priority to teach the kid to NOT take the hits. Slide or fall down at all costs.

Agreed. Any team taking Murray must make it a priority to teach the kid to NOT take the hits. Slide or fall down at all costs.

. arcarsenal : 10:16 am : link Murray is a far better passer than RG3 was, IMO.

. arcarsenal : 10:20 am : link Griffin was really just a one read and take off guy. I don't see that with Murray. Murray seems to be a far more polished passer who will be able to stand in the pocket and go through his progressions if he's afforded the time.



Murray is a pass first QB who actually has a really impressive arm and should be able to make all of the NFL throws - I didn't feel like Griffin was ever really that.



If Murray were 6'2" and ~210, he'd be the first pick in this draft.



I actually think he's still going to wind up being the first pick.

IDK, RGIII at Baylor looked more polished... Dunedin81 : 10:26 am : link relative to his peers than he did in his first three years as a pro. I still think a lot of that was Skins coaching staff trying to save jobs at the expense of the kid's future.

RE: . Pan-handler : 10:30 am : link

Quote: Griffin was really just a one read and take off guy. I don't see that with Murray. Murray seems to be a far more polished passer who will be able to stand in the pocket and go through his progressions if he's afforded the time.



Murray is a pass first QB who actually has a really impressive arm and should be able to make all of the NFL throws - I didn't feel like Griffin was ever really that.



If Murray were 6'2" and ~210, he'd be the first pick in this draft.



I actually think he's still going to wind up being the first pick.



I really like Murray. The talent is undeniable and the upside is pretty ridiculous in the right system.



However he really is the total opposite of the Giants prototype at QB. I cannot see our ultra-conservative, slow to move from their ways organization taking that leap of faith so to speak.



There has already been reports confirming the Giants wouldn't go after that small a player at QB (which is in line with things we've heard for years about what they like at that position).



I really like Murray. The talent is undeniable and the upside is pretty ridiculous in the right system.However he really is the total opposite of the Giants prototype at QB. I cannot see our ultra-conservative, slow to move from their ways organization taking that leap of faith so to speak.There has already been reports confirming the Giants wouldn't go after that small a player at QB (which is in line with things we've heard for years about what they like at that position).With that said, I do hope he goes before us hopefully sliding Haskins or Lock down to us (or even a trade of Rosen).

. arcarsenal : 10:31 am : link Even at Baylor, Griffin was running with the ball 170+ times - Murray did too, but he was actually more effective and efficient in that regard than Griffin was as well.



I think Murray is definitely a better prospect - the only issue is the size. If you told me Murray would be able to play all 16 games in his first 5 NFL seasons, I'd trade up for him and make sure I got him.



I just don't have that confidence - which is why I like Haskins more. But still consider this a 2 QB draft for the most part - with Haskins and Murray being the 2.

. arcarsenal : 10:33 am : link Also, while I think Washington handled Griffin terribly, I think they maximized what you could do with him. I think that was the only way you were ever going to win games with him - and even that had a shelf life because it didn't take DC's long to catch up.



Trying to make him more of a traditional passer wouldn't have worked, IMO. He doesn't have that ability and it's why he's still standing on the sidelines now and can't get anyone to even consider him for another starting gig after it didn't work in Cleveland.

RE: . Dunedin81 : 10:41 am : link

Quote: Also, while I think Washington handled Griffin terribly, I think they maximized what you could do with him. I think that was the only way you were ever going to win games with him - and even that had a shelf life because it didn't take DC's long to catch up.



Trying to make him more of a traditional passer wouldn't have worked, IMO. He doesn't have that ability and it's why he's still standing on the sidelines now and can't get anyone to even consider him for another starting gig after it didn't work in Cleveland.



RGIII was a smart enough kid and only seemed (again, perception) to become uncoachable after he found initial pro success. It's tough to establish a negative, but considering some of the morons who've figured out how to make a couple reads I think he could have managed if he'd been given the opportunity to learn before being asked to shoulder the weight of the franchise pretty much from the outset.

Regarding the type of QB we end up with, Go Terps : 10:52 am : link I'd want to go with one of two types of guys - either 1) a pocket passer who is extremely accurate or 2) an explosive athlete who can create larger windows with his athleticism and thus not need to be an elite passer.



If the conviction is to come out of the #6 pick with Eli's successor, I'd want to come out of it with either Murray or Rosen in trade. Murray dropping to #6 probably isn't realistic. Maybe trading for Rosen is the move.

. arcarsenal : 10:57 am : link Dwayne Haskins IS a pocket passer who is extremely accurate. He also doesn't have Josh Rosen's concussion or injury history.

RE: . Go Terps : 10:59 am : link

Quote: Dwayne Haskins IS a pocket passer who is extremely accurate. He also doesn't have Josh Rosen's concussion or injury history.



Haskins isn't in the same league as Rosen as a passer. His footwork is a problem that I would want no part of. No thanks on Haskins.

. arcarsenal : 11:08 am : link This is straight from Rosen's draft profile....



Weaknesses

- Durability is a concern

- Carries slight build and has had injury issues dating back to high school

- Carries ball low in pocket with slight upward pre-throw hitch

- Too casual in pocket set-up

- Decision making and post-snap reads are inconsistent

- Refuses easy throws at times

- Arm talent and strength are below average

- May need to make greater effort to drive field and seam throws

- Poor career deep ball completion rate

- Excess air under ball allows challenges

- Lacks gun to challenge safeties with rip throws over the top

- Needs better anticipation

- Poor mobility

- Struggles to elude early pressure

- Completed just 42.4 percent of his throws when forced to move

- Too much hero ball

- Extends plays and takes unnecessary chances rather than throwing it away

- Scouts question his passion for football and whether he will be a willing student



Which of these concerns did he take off the table for you in year 1 when he threw more INT's than TD passes, played on the worst team in the NFL, and completed just 55% of his passes?



Which part of his performance was so other-worldly that we're now ready to decide that Haskins isn't even in the same universe as Josh Rosen?



I'd love to know what allows you to speak with this unfounded certainty about prospects and players you barely watch.

RE: RE: . Pan-handler : 11:10 am : link

Quote: In comment 14299926 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Dwayne Haskins IS a pocket passer who is extremely accurate. He also doesn't have Josh Rosen's concussion or injury history.







Haskins isn't in the same league as Rosen as a passer. His footwork is a problem that I would want no part of. No thanks on Haskins.



Rosen is probably the better pure passer of the two, with picture perfect footwork and mechanics (and possibly the best of last years class even). He was in a horrific situation in his rookie year so the flashes were few.



Rosen is probably the better pure passer of the two, with picture perfect footwork and mechanics (and possibly the best of last years class even). He was in a horrific situation in his rookie year so the flashes were few.However Haskins is by no means a slouch in this area either. He may not be quite the level Rosen is but he isn't far off and shows many translateable NFL QB traits even as a first year QB.

. arcarsenal : 11:15 am : link Every single prospect is going to have things you have to help them develop and work on - you don't draft finished products out of the college ranks. It's why every single prospect gets pegged with strengths and weaknesses.



I don't understand why we arbitrarily decide that footwork is a reason to take a player off the board and not consider him - but are totally willing to invest in a guy with an injury history, and a laundry list of his own concerns.



Haskins outperformed Rosen in college - Rosen didn't do anything close to what Haskins did in his first full season. If we want to say it's because Haskins had better players around him, had less pressure to deal with, alright...



Rosen was actually the guy I liked most in last year's class by the time we got to the draft... which wasn't that popular an opinion. But even I had concerns about him. There's a hell of a lot more to playing QB than mechanics alone.

RE: . Pan-handler : 11:22 am : link

Quote: Every single prospect is going to have things you have to help them develop and work on - you don't draft finished products out of the college ranks. It's why every single prospect gets pegged with strengths and weaknesses.



I don't understand why we arbitrarily decide that footwork is a reason to take a player off the board and not consider him - but are totally willing to invest in a guy with an injury history, and a laundry list of his own concerns.



Haskins outperformed Rosen in college - Rosen didn't do anything close to what Haskins did in his first full season. If we want to say it's because Haskins had better players around him, had less pressure to deal with, alright...



Rosen was actually the guy I liked most in last year's class by the time we got to the draft... which wasn't that popular an opinion. But even I had concerns about him. There's a hell of a lot more to playing QB than mechanics alone.



All very solid points Arc.



All very solid points Arc.I though am downgrading him less than you are based off of last season. I don't think any QB would have been successful with that team from a combination of system, lack of talent and OL play. Let alone a rookie QB.

. arcarsenal : 11:31 am : link I don't blame Rosen for last year - his situation was terrible.



My point is - if those were the things scouts were concerned about when he was drafted, what did he do in year 1 to eliminate them? I'd argue little to nothing as a result of what is generally considered an "incomplete" season for him.



I just don't get the need for the silly hyperbole. Saying Haskins isn't even in Rosen's league as a passer is just plainly false. Points don't get stronger by overexaggerating them.



Like Rosen more than Haskins? That's fair.



Think we should explore a trade for Rosen rather than draft Haskins? Also a fair opinion.



Do we really need to make everything all or nothing? Completely removing Haskins from consideration because of footwork is something a really shitty GM would do. I'd want Gettleman fired if he took Haskins off the board for that.



No matter who we draft, we're going to have to develop and work with them. That's what Pat Shurmur is here for.

GoTerps might like Rosen more than Haskins giants#1 : 11:35 am : link but he also doesn't believe Rosen is worth the #6 pick and thinks the Giants should trade something of lesser value than that for Rosen.

RE: . Pan-handler : 11:36 am : link

Quote: I don't blame Rosen for last year - his situation was terrible.



My point is - if those were the things scouts were concerned about when he was drafted, what did he do in year 1 to eliminate them? I'd argue little to nothing as a result of what is generally considered an "incomplete" season for him.



I just don't get the need for the silly hyperbole. Saying Haskins isn't even in Rosen's league as a passer is just plainly false. Points don't get stronger by overexaggerating them.



Like Rosen more than Haskins? That's fair.



Think we should explore a trade for Rosen rather than draft Haskins? Also a fair opinion.



Do we really need to make everything all or nothing? Completely removing Haskins from consideration because of footwork is something a really shitty GM would do. I'd want Gettleman fired if he took Haskins off the board for that.



No matter who we draft, we're going to have to develop and work with them. That's what Pat Shurmur is here for.



All salient points.



Footwork is not a reason to take someone off the board unless its so bad that it greatly affects his accuracy and our ability to properly set and you feel there is little potential for him to improve upon it.



All salient points.Footwork is not a reason to take someone off the board unless its so bad that it greatly affects his accuracy and our ability to properly set and you feel there is little potential for him to improve upon it.We have seen many a QB be very successful in this league without textbook mechanics or footwork. It all depends on how he is able to work within his given skillset. Some require improvment or will not be successful others have those 'get 'er done' mechanics and can be very effective ala Farve, Mahomes ,possibly Darnold etc.

RE: GoTerps might like Rosen more than Haskins arcarsenal : 11:40 am : link

Quote: but he also doesn't believe Rosen is worth the #6 pick and thinks the Giants should trade something of lesser value than that for Rosen.



Which.... won't get us Josh Rosen.



Which.... won't get us Josh Rosen.If we want Rosen, Arizona is going to want #6. I can't see them moving off that.

RE: RE: GoTerps might like Rosen more than Haskins Bill L : 11:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 14299982 giants#1 said:





Quote:





but he also doesn't believe Rosen is worth the #6 pick and thinks the Giants should trade something of lesser value than that for Rosen.







Which.... won't get us Josh Rosen.



If we want Rosen, Arizona is going to want #6. I can't see them moving off that.



Then they'll end up with 2 QBs. Unless they never intended to take Murray in the first place ((which is probably the actual truth).

. arcarsenal : 11:44 am : link ARZ won't draft Murray unless they can unload Rosen first. No way they're going into the season with both guys.



Recouping a high first for Rosen, taking Murray 1st overall, and adding a premier talent through the draft as well would actually be smart for Arizona and I'd absolutely explore that route if I were them.

RE: RE: GoTerps might like Rosen more than Haskins Pan-handler : 11:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 14299982 giants#1 said:





Quote:





but he also doesn't believe Rosen is worth the #6 pick and thinks the Giants should trade something of lesser value than that for Rosen.







Which.... won't get us Josh Rosen.



If we want Rosen, Arizona is going to want #6. I can't see them moving off that.



We give up the #6 pick but get their 2nd or 3rd and its a heck of a trade. They pick at the top of each of those rounds and this class is very deep in red chip prospects and on OL and DL especially (both spots where we need help).



We give up the #6 pick but get their 2nd or 3rd and its a heck of a trade. They pick at the top of each of those rounds and this class is very deep in red chip prospects and on OL and DL especially (both spots where we need help).

I agree that they would have to have a deal in place before drafting Bill L : 11:50 am : link Murray.



But I also think that them drafting Murray is a fan or click thing more than anything in AZ's reality. But, if they did have an huge desire for Murray, then they're going to unload Rosen for best offer. It doesn't have to be #6. But if that's the case, then it would likely be some other team as the destination. From the Giant's side, I don't see value there or, more to the point, a desire this year that was absent last year.

RE: I agree that they would have to have a deal in place before drafting Pan-handler : 12:14 pm : link

Quote: Murray.



But I also think that them drafting Murray is a fan or click thing more than anything in AZ's reality. But, if they did have an huge desire for Murray, then they're going to unload Rosen for best offer. It doesn't have to be #6. But if that's the case, then it would likely be some other team as the destination. From the Giant's side, I don't see value there or, more to the point, a desire this year that was absent last year.



#6 has a fighting chance to be the best offer they'd get (or at least close to it). Not any team above us is really Qb needy (barring a surprise) and Jax might be the most likely destination for Foles. Broncs at 10 just got Flacco. The wild card is a team trading up of course.

RE: RE: I agree that they would have to have a deal in place before drafting Bill L : 12:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14300013 Bill L said:





Quote:





Murray.



But I also think that them drafting Murray is a fan or click thing more than anything in AZ's reality. But, if they did have an huge desire for Murray, then they're going to unload Rosen for best offer. It doesn't have to be #6. But if that's the case, then it would likely be some other team as the destination. From the Giant's side, I don't see value there or, more to the point, a desire this year that was absent last year.







#6 has a fighting chance to be the best offer they'd get (or at least close to it). Not any team above us is really Qb needy (barring a surprise) and Jax might be the most likely destination for Foles. Broncs at 10 just got Flacco. The wild card is a team trading up of course.

In that case, if we really wanted Rosen (I do not), then there would be no harm in giving them a lower than #6, either one of our later picks or, if there actually would be some competition, by trading back in the first round.

RE: RE: RE: I agree that they would have to have a deal in place before drafting Pan-handler : 12:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14300040 Pan-handler said:





Quote:





In comment 14300013 Bill L said:





Quote:





Murray.



But I also think that them drafting Murray is a fan or click thing more than anything in AZ's reality. But, if they did have an huge desire for Murray, then they're going to unload Rosen for best offer. It doesn't have to be #6. But if that's the case, then it would likely be some other team as the destination. From the Giant's side, I don't see value there or, more to the point, a desire this year that was absent last year.







#6 has a fighting chance to be the best offer they'd get (or at least close to it). Not any team above us is really Qb needy (barring a surprise) and Jax might be the most likely destination for Foles. Broncs at 10 just got Flacco. The wild card is a team trading up of course.





In that case, if we really wanted Rosen (I do not), then there would be no harm in giving them a lower than #6, either one of our later picks or, if there actually would be some competition, by trading back in the first round.



We could maybe get their 2nd or 3rd back in a deep red chip draft.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I agree that they would have to have a deal in place before drafting Bill L : 12:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14300042 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 14300040 Pan-handler said:





Quote:





In comment 14300013 Bill L said:





Quote:





Murray.



But I also think that them drafting Murray is a fan or click thing more than anything in AZ's reality. But, if they did have an huge desire for Murray, then they're going to unload Rosen for best offer. It doesn't have to be #6. But if that's the case, then it would likely be some other team as the destination. From the Giant's side, I don't see value there or, more to the point, a desire this year that was absent last year.







#6 has a fighting chance to be the best offer they'd get (or at least close to it). Not any team above us is really Qb needy (barring a surprise) and Jax might be the most likely destination for Foles. Broncs at 10 just got Flacco. The wild card is a team trading up of course.





In that case, if we really wanted Rosen (I do not), then there would be no harm in giving them a lower than #6, either one of our later picks or, if there actually would be some competition, by trading back in the first round.







We could maybe get their 2nd or 3rd back in a deep red chip draft.



Sure. I don't want him at all. So, I would need their 2nd *and* 3rd and maybe Peteron. hahaha