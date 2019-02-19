Schefter LC could be tagged; Florio OBJ to SF a possibility Defenderdawg : 6:49 am

2/19/19, 6:30 AM

Starting today and until March 5, there could be at least 10 players receiving some form of a tag: DeMarcus Lawrence, Jadeveon Clowney, Dee Ford, Frank Clark, Gardy Jarrett, Landon Collins, Nick Foles, Le’Veon Bell, Donovan Smith, Robbie Gould and Stephen Gostkowski, per sources





Florio PFT: OBJ to 49ers trade remains a possibility



“The 49ers have had real interest in Beckham for nearly a year; the only question is whether the Giants are willing to pull the trigger. As reflected by last week’s bold offseason prediction from Jay Glazer, the Giants may indeed be ready to do so.

The 49ers hold the second and 36th overall picks in the 2019 draft; the No. 2 overall selection would seemingly be a high price to pay, possibly requiring the Giants to send maybe a third- or fourth-round pick back to the 49ers to balance it all out.

The Rams also had interest last year in trading for Beckham. They instead made a deal for Brandin Cooks. But if the Rams want to make a big splash in 2019, they could (in theory) dangle someone like receiver Robert Woods to the Giants as part of the package.

However it all plays out, Glazer didn’t throw out the notion of a Beckham trade recklessly. Beckham remains in play for a trade (no matter what the Giants officially say), and the 49ers remain on the short list of teams that could get him.”



https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/02/18/obj-to-49ers-trade-remains-a-possibility/ Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)2/19/19, 6:30 AMStarting today and until March 5, there could be at least 10 players receiving some form of a tag: DeMarcus Lawrence, Jadeveon Clowney, Dee Ford, Frank Clark, Gardy Jarrett, Landon Collins, Nick Foles, Le’Veon Bell, Donovan Smith, Robbie Gould and Stephen Gostkowski, per sourcesFlorio PFT: OBJ to 49ers trade remains a possibility“The 49ers have had real interest in Beckham for nearly a year; the only question is whether the Giants are willing to pull the trigger. As reflected by last week’s bold offseason prediction from Jay Glazer, the Giants may indeed be ready to do so.The 49ers hold the second and 36th overall picks in the 2019 draft; the No. 2 overall selection would seemingly be a high price to pay, possibly requiring the Giants to send maybe a third- or fourth-round pick back to the 49ers to balance it all out.The Rams also had interest last year in trading for Beckham. They instead made a deal for Brandin Cooks. But if the Rams want to make a big splash in 2019, they could (in theory) dangle someone like receiver Robert Woods to the Giants as part of the package.However it all plays out, Glazer didn’t throw out the notion of a Beckham trade recklessly. Beckham remains in play for a trade (no matter what the Giants officially say), and the 49ers remain on the short list of teams that could get him.”

RE: The team needs to rebuild Beer Man : 10:59 am : link

Quote: They need their QB and need to rebuild in the trenches. The offense runs through Saquon. I don't get the idea OBJ is 100% in with Shurmur. I could be wrong, but that's my impression.



Dealing OBJ is probably the right move if you can get a good enough offer. And good enough is probably less than folks on here assume. But its hard to rebuild when you have a ton of holes to fill and you keep making more. Not to mention, I would view OBJ as part of the core you would want to build around. In comment 14299918 UberAlias said:But its hard to rebuild when you have a ton of holes to fill and you keep making more. Not to mention, I would view OBJ as part of the core you would want to build around.

RE: RE: I'm not sure of what to make out of Ssanders9816 : 11:02 am : link

Quote: In comment 14299912 Beer Man said:





Quote:





all this OBJ trade talk. DG has publicly stated he didn't sign OBJ to a long term deal to turnaround and trade him. But the noise keeps popping up. Is it just noise being created by writers who have nothing new to report because of the time of year (so they are over speculating to generate news), or is there something to it?



Other than speculation, I haven't read anything where a writer has stated any evidence or quoted any sources that say the Giants are actively shopping OBJ.



Exactly, pure speculation and noise. Nothing more. Makes no sense to move OBJ In comment 14299923 Beer Man said:Exactly, pure speculation and noise. Nothing more. Makes no sense to move OBJ

Odell GiantGrit : 11:07 am : link was VERY close to being a 49er last year. Giants drew a line in the sand & if the 49er's crossed it, Odell was gone.

RE: Odell robbieballs2003 : 11:09 am : link

Quote: was VERY close to being a 49er last year. Giants drew a line in the sand & if the 49er's crossed it, Odell was gone.



And what was that line? In comment 14299937 GiantGrit said:And what was that line?

Odell Becham JR BigBlueDownTheShore : 11:12 am : link or OBJ is the top Google AdWord associated with the New York Giants the last time I checked.



You add OBJ to your title or the body of your article it's going to show up higher in the feeds and clicks.

RE: Odell speedywheels : 11:12 am : link

Quote: was VERY close to being a 49er last year. Giants drew a line in the sand & if the 49er's crossed it, Odell was gone.



And you know this how, exactly? In comment 14299937 GiantGrit said:And you know this how, exactly?

Bockman - that's EXACTLY the point Dave on the UWS : 11:13 am : link I believe that "generational" quality that Odell had has been taken away by injury. If they can get a deal like 2 and 36 or a 1 this year AND next you do it. By 2020 I suspect he will show he's one of the best WR in the game but not worth that package. 3 picks in the top 36 would go along way towards making this team competative again. If OBJ was still "special" you don't even consider it. The offense is now built around Saquon. WR that are complimentary are fine.

RE: RE: Odell GiantGrit : 11:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 14299937 GiantGrit said:





Quote:





was VERY close to being a 49er last year. Giants drew a line in the sand & if the 49er's crossed it, Odell was gone.







And what was that line?



Line was not privy to me, i simply was told Giants & 49ers were having heavy discussions, it was very close to happening but the Giants (rightfully) wanted too much.



Now this contract, i cannot see him being dealt. I haven't heard anything. In comment 14299941 robbieballs2003 said:Line was not privy to me, i simply was told Giants & 49ers were having heavy discussions, it was very close to happening but the Giants (rightfully) wanted too much.Now this contract, i cannot see him being dealt. I haven't heard anything.

RE: RE: Odell GiantGrit : 11:19 am : link

Quote: In comment 14299937 GiantGrit said:





Quote:





was VERY close to being a 49er last year. Giants drew a line in the sand & if the 49er's crossed it, Odell was gone.







And you know this how, exactly?



This question always gets asked, and i understand why. I'm not saying anymore on it. Believe or don't believe it. Either way its in the past. I'm not saying anything else on the topic. In comment 14299947 speedywheels said:This question always gets asked, and i understand why. I'm not saying anymore on it. Believe or don't believe it. Either way its in the past. I'm not saying anything else on the topic.

Antonio Brown is officially on the trade block Ssanders9816 : 11:33 am : link Hopefully that ends this nonsense

RE: This is madness AcesUp : 11:33 am : link

Quote: I cannot believe there is this much smoke around trading OBJ. Why would the Giants do this?





This. He's a top 3 player at a premium position in the prime of his career. They aren't easy to find. If you are even open to dealing him you better have your reasons and if you do deal him, it better be for value. If the Niners are that team, you should be hanging up the phone on them if doesn't revolve around the 2nd pick. In comment 14299871 Sonic Youth said:This. He's a top 3 player at a premium position in the prime of his career. They aren't easy to find. If you are even open to dealing him you better have your reasons and if you do deal him, it better be for value. If the Niners are that team, you should be hanging up the phone on them if doesn't revolve around the 2nd pick.

Let me say this, robbieballs2003 : 11:35 am : link Just from an on the field standpoint trading Beckham would be dumb. Yes, there is more that goes into it than that but I will explain.



We have done a horrible job over the years protecting our investments. I have said this before but it should be repeated. If Eli was the strength of our team in 2008 and on then we shouldn't have had the mentality that Eli will make our OL look better than they are. It should be the opposite. It should have been Eli is so important to the success of this team that we need to address the OL to protect him.



Fast forward to Beckham. He has been our offense since he stepped foot on the field. What have we done to help him out? Not much.



Now, Gettleman takes over and gets Barkley. He helps take a lot of the pressure off Beckham and makes our offense more balanced. We still have work to do obviously. Our OL still needs to be addressed. But this is the first time since our defense a few years ago that we had something to hang our hat on.



Gettting rid of Beckham is the opposite of protecting your investment. It is going back to that mentality that Barkley is good enough to make up for lesser weapons around him. It isn't what should be done. It should be how can we make Barkley the best back to ever play this game?



I understand we had some great offensive outputs without Beckham this year but those are small sample sizes.



Lets look at KC. KC is loaded with talent and Mahomes was part of that. Because of their talent almost every team played off coverage and zone as to not let KC burn them deep. What happened was Mahomes was still so goo and Hill was still so fast they still made plays downfield. Most teams wouldn't dare load up the box, play press coverage, and leave their DBs one on one with all that talent on O. Well, nobody by Belichick. Bekichick said if we are going to give up big plays it is going to be because they earned it. He blitzed Mahomes while leaving his secondary vulnerable. He put the onus on Mahomes to be accurate and it worked. Most young QBs are going to struggle with making quick decisions and accurate passes while staring down a pass rush.



Now relate that to any QB we bring in. If you get rid of Beckham teams are just going to stack the box to stop Barkley and blitz the shit out of our QB. Are you putting that QB in a great position to succeed? Are you putting Barkley in a position to succeed? The answer is no.



I did say that this is just on the field and more goes into it than that but from an on the field perspective it doesn't make sense to me. I am not factoring in other things for this post and I am not saying if the right offer came along that I wouldn't take it.

RE: Let me say this, GiantGrit : 11:40 am : link

Quote: Just from an on the field standpoint trading Beckham would be dumb. Yes, there is more that goes into it than that but I will explain.



We have done a horrible job over the years protecting our investments. I have said this before but it should be repeated. If Eli was the strength of our team in 2008 and on then we shouldn't have had the mentality that Eli will make our OL look better than they are. It should be the opposite. It should have been Eli is so important to the success of this team that we need to address the OL to protect him.



Fast forward to Beckham. He has been our offense since he stepped foot on the field. What have we done to help him out? Not much.



Now, Gettleman takes over and gets Barkley. He helps take a lot of the pressure off Beckham and makes our offense more balanced. We still have work to do obviously. Our OL still needs to be addressed. But this is the first time since our defense a few years ago that we had something to hang our hat on.



Gettting rid of Beckham is the opposite of protecting your investment. It is going back to that mentality that Barkley is good enough to make up for lesser weapons around him. It isn't what should be done. It should be how can we make Barkley the best back to ever play this game?



I understand we had some great offensive outputs without Beckham this year but those are small sample sizes.



Lets look at KC. KC is loaded with talent and Mahomes was part of that. Because of their talent almost every team played off coverage and zone as to not let KC burn them deep. What happened was Mahomes was still so goo and Hill was still so fast they still made plays downfield. Most teams wouldn't dare load up the box, play press coverage, and leave their DBs one on one with all that talent on O. Well, nobody by Belichick. Bekichick said if we are going to give up big plays it is going to be because they earned it. He blitzed Mahomes while leaving his secondary vulnerable. He put the onus on Mahomes to be accurate and it worked. Most young QBs are going to struggle with making quick decisions and accurate passes while staring down a pass rush.



Now relate that to any QB we bring in. If you get rid of Beckham teams are just going to stack the box to stop Barkley and blitz the shit out of our QB. Are you putting that QB in a great position to succeed? Are you putting Barkley in a position to succeed? The answer is no.



I did say that this is just on the field and more goes into it than that but from an on the field perspective it doesn't make sense to me. I am not factoring in other things for this post and I am not saying if the right offer came along that I wouldn't take it.



Just once, i'd like to see the QB and weapons on this team with steady line play for a year. It would suck to trade him only to shortly figure out the rest of our line thereafter. In comment 14299983 robbieballs2003 said:Just once, i'd like to see the QB and weapons on this team with steady line play for a year. It would suck to trade him only to shortly figure out the rest of our line thereafter.

I think it’s funny eric2425ny : 11:48 am : link When people are like “we’d get the #2 pick in the draft, etc.”. There are plenty of busts taken that high in the draft. Imagine us trading away OBJ and not only taking the huge cap hit next year but also ending up with some horrible bust at 2. That would screw us for years.

I love OBJ Pep22 : 11:58 am : link but I would probably trade him to walk out of day 2 with:



2 DE/LB Josh Allen

6 QB Dwayne Haskins

36 OG Chris Lindstrom

37 WR N'Keal Harry



and significantly increased cap room.

disregard the Pep22 : 12:00 pm : link cap room part of that

RE: disregard the eric2425ny : 12:09 pm : link

Quote: cap room part of that



You are right the following year though. The only way I see the Giants doing this is if they are concerned Beckham is injury prone, or if he is somehow a problem in the locker room. The cap hit alone would suggest that they don’t think we can seriously compete next year and would be gearing up for some big FA moves the following year In comment 14300027 Pep22 said:You are right the following year though. The only way I see the Giants doing this is if they are concerned Beckham is injury prone, or if he is somehow a problem in the locker room. The cap hit alone would suggest that they don’t think we can seriously compete next year and would be gearing up for some big FA moves the following year

Beckham will be a Giant next season Bramton1 : 12:10 pm : link I don't see any of these trade talks are particularly serious. Seems to me it's more of the media wanting to see Beckham play for a sexier team under a young and exciting quarterback.



Also, Glazer made it a BOLD prediction. By definition, it's a prediction that could happen, probably won't, and exists only to make the "expert" look smart if it actually does.

My guess is the 49ers end up with Antonio Brown which wgenesis123 : 12:27 pm : link gets him out of the AFC for the Steelers. Giants get nothing and keep OBJ.

I'd trade him for the 2nd and 36th pick montanagiant : 12:38 pm : link I don't see the burst he once had and I think he's going to be an issue if we are not a winning team this coming season. Eat the dead money this year, but you could fill 4 holes with good talent in the first 37 picks.



That's a huge thing to consider

If the Steelers really want to trade Brown than the price will wgenesis123 : 12:49 pm : link be much cheaper than trading for OBJ. To a certain degree it kills the market for OBJ

We also should remember Bob in Newburgh : 12:49 pm : link With leg injury that involves structural repair and healing, it is often the 2nd year back that the old explosiveness comes back.



No guarantees of course, but there is a long history of this happening.

RE: If the Steelers really want to trade Brown than the price will Diver_Down : 12:54 pm : link

Quote: be much cheaper than trading for OBJ. To a certain degree it kills the market for OBJ



Not necessarily, OBJ is much younger and locked in with relatively guaranteed salaries. AB is looking for new money along with being older and a headcase. In comment 14300119 wgenesis123 said:Not necessarily, OBJ is much younger and locked in with relatively guaranteed salaries. AB is looking for new money along with being older and a headcase.

RE: I love OBJ Rjanyg : 1:08 pm : link

Quote: but I would probably trade him to walk out of day 2 with:



2 DE/LB Josh Allen

6 QB Dwayne Haskins

36 OG Chris Lindstrom

37 WR N'Keal Harry



and significantly increased cap room.



I could almost sign up for that. Allen is may fav player in the draft, Haskins is my fav QB in the draft, Lindstrom and Harry are day 1 starters IMO. In comment 14300025 Pep22 said:I could almost sign up for that. Allen is may fav player in the draft, Haskins is my fav QB in the draft, Lindstrom and Harry are day 1 starters IMO.

You only trade OBJ if you get over-compensated back..... SGMen : 1:14 pm : link If you trade OBJ now you are telling the team and fans that you are in a rebuilding mode now. You are telling Eli that you will likely have another really rough year.



OBJ didn't make big deep plays last year at all. But as noted above, he was the only threat we had at WR. He looked "good" to me most weeks, efficient and such.



If San Francisco is willing to give up their #2 straight up for him, I say make the trade. Who is to say some team doesn't call the Giants to trade down so they can get Murray or Haskins? We may want the extra picks?



Bottom line: if you trade OBJ we are truly in rebuilding mode. Why would Eli want to come back if he knows its over before it ever started?



If trading OBJ forces Eli to re-think things and retire, well maybe that works to the Giants long-term benefit? I'm just not sure.

If you read the post again Leg of Theismann : 1:15 pm : link Please note that nowhere does it say the #2 and #36 pick for OBJ. It simply says the 49ers hold the #2 and #36 pick in the draft and it says the #2 is probably too high of a price and would require the Giants to give back a 4th to even it out.



OBJ for the #2 and #36 pick is a pipe dream, but if it were to happen we'd be able to land either Bosa or Big Q at #2 (clearly the 2 best players in the draft) and still have #6, #36, and #37. Honestly at that point I would probably trade down from #6 (maybe to #13 to Dolphins looking for QB) and get capital for next year to go after one of the 2020 QBs. Then with #13, #36, and #37 we could really build in the trenches, get 2 great OL and become a run-first team with Barkley, and otherwise get another great playmaker (whether it's WR to replace OBJ or an LB or DB on defense). This could also allow us to move on from Vernon and really free up cap space. I'd probably still want Eli on the team until end of 2020, but we could really set up a nice situation for whichever star (likely NFL-ready) 2020 QB we land to come in and have immediate success.

RE: You only trade OBJ if you get over-compensated back..... Leg of Theismann : 1:17 pm : link

Quote: If you trade OBJ now you are telling the team and fans that you are in a rebuilding mode now. You are telling Eli that you will likely have another really rough year.



OBJ didn't make big deep plays last year at all. But as noted above, he was the only threat we had at WR. He looked "good" to me most weeks, efficient and such.



If San Francisco is willing to give up their #2 straight up for him, I say make the trade. Who is to say some team doesn't call the Giants to trade down so they can get Murray or Haskins? We may want the extra picks?



Bottom line: if you trade OBJ we are truly in rebuilding mode. Why would Eli want to come back if he knows its over before it ever started?



If trading OBJ forces Eli to re-think things and retire, well maybe that works to the Giants long-term benefit? I'm just not sure.



I can give you 23 million reasons why Eli Manning would not retire. In comment 14300151 SGMen said:I can give you 23 million reasons why Eli Manning would not retire.

RE: RE: You only trade OBJ if you get over-compensated back..... Diver_Down : 1:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14300151 SGMen said:





Quote:





If you trade OBJ now you are telling the team and fans that you are in a rebuilding mode now. You are telling Eli that you will likely have another really rough year.



OBJ didn't make big deep plays last year at all. But as noted above, he was the only threat we had at WR. He looked "good" to me most weeks, efficient and such.



If San Francisco is willing to give up their #2 straight up for him, I say make the trade. Who is to say some team doesn't call the Giants to trade down so they can get Murray or Haskins? We may want the extra picks?



Bottom line: if you trade OBJ we are truly in rebuilding mode. Why would Eli want to come back if he knows its over before it ever started?



If trading OBJ forces Eli to re-think things and retire, well maybe that works to the Giants long-term benefit? I'm just not sure.







I can give you 23 million reasons why Eli Manning would not retire.



Go ahead. His yearly cash earnings for 2019 will be $17M. He has already earned the signing bonus years ago. He could still retire after 3/17 with $12M blowing in the wind. In comment 14300154 Leg of Theismann said:Go ahead. His yearly cash earnings for 2019 will be $17M. He has already earned the signing bonus years ago. He could still retire after 3/17 with $12M blowing in the wind.

RE: RE: I love OBJ Leg of Theismann : 1:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14300025 Pep22 said:





Quote:





but I would probably trade him to walk out of day 2 with:



2 DE/LB Josh Allen

6 QB Dwayne Haskins

36 OG Chris Lindstrom

37 WR N'Keal Harry



and significantly increased cap room.







I could almost sign up for that. Allen is may fav player in the draft, Haskins is my fav QB in the draft, Lindstrom and Harry are day 1 starters IMO.



I love Allen but I still feel Bosa and Quinnen Williams are the top 2 players in this draft regardless of position. If the Cards don't take Bosa then we're taking Bosa. If they do take Bosa, imagine having a d-line of Hill, Tomlinson, and Williams for years to come. In a 3-4 if you control the LOS with your down 3 you can make pretty much turn any set of LBs into all-stars. In comment 14300148 Rjanyg said:I love Allen but I still feel Bosa and Quinnen Williams are the top 2 players in this draft regardless of position. If the Cards don't take Bosa then we're taking Bosa. If they do take Bosa, imagine having a d-line of Hill, Tomlinson, and Williams for years to come. In a 3-4 if you control the LOS with your down 3 you can make pretty much turn any set of LBs into all-stars.

RE: I think it’s funny Gman11 : 1:26 pm : link

Quote: When people are like “we’d get the #2 pick in the draft, etc.”. There are plenty of busts taken that high in the draft. Imagine us trading away OBJ and not only taking the huge cap hit next year but also ending up with some horrible bust at 2. That would screw us for years.



Yup. Trade OBJ to get the #2 pick and draft a WR that you hope will be as good as OBJ. In comment 14300011 eric2425ny said:Yup. Trade OBJ to get the #2 pick and draft a WR that you hope will be as good as OBJ.

I think a more realistic mittenedman : 2:10 pm : link trade would be Giants and 49ers swap 1's and Giants get 2nd and 3rd.



Giants get #2, #36 & #67.



49ers get #6 and OBJ.



Not sure that is interesting enough for my blood but I imagine it's come up in negotiations (the switching of 1st round picks).

To expand mittenedman : 2:13 pm : link IF the Giants are interested in Haskins and think they have to trade up to get him, the deal above could make a lot of sense. They won't have to "give up the farm".

Trade him Bubba : 2:20 pm : link for the picks then sign Antonio Brown, problem solved...maybe. :)

RE: The tag on Collins santacruzom : 2:48 pm : link

Quote: of course the Giants don't have a 3rd pick.)



It doesn't have to be a 2019 pick though. In comment 14299688 section125 said:It doesn't have to be a 2019 pick though.

RE: RE: I think it’s funny jnoble : 3:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14300011 eric2425ny said:





Quote:





When people are like “we’d get the #2 pick in the draft, etc.”. There are plenty of busts taken that high in the draft. Imagine us trading away OBJ and not only taking the huge cap hit next year but also ending up with some horrible bust at 2. That would screw us for years.







Yup. Trade OBJ to get the #2 pick and draft a WR that you hope will be as good as OBJ.



Trading a well known great player for a totally unknown question mark player



MAKES TOTAL SENSE

OFF SEASON CHAMPS MAKING SEXY OFF SEASON CHAMP MOVES!!! In comment 14300167 Gman11 said:Trading a well known great player for a totally unknown question mark playerMAKES TOTAL SENSEOFF SEASON CHAMPS MAKING SEXY OFF SEASON CHAMP MOVES!!!

WOW BBI is LOST BleedBlue : 3:39 pm : link first off....OBJ is worth ALOT. he is young and in his prime and one of the best players in the game.

#2 overall seems nice now until you draft a guy who turns into william joseph lol



picks are a crapshoot and its nice to have the capital, its much nicer to have one of the best WRs in the game. MINIMUM to start the talk for me is #2 #34



for the cardinals its rosen, #33, #65



OBJ is a GENERATIONAL talent. chances are nobody in this draft will be the level of player he is.



fans are obsessed with draft picks like they are gold. amari fucking cooper got a first rounder, im taking 2 at least for OBJ or im not doing it. idgaf if its #2 overall. OBJ is proven in the NFL.



RE: I think a more realistic BleedBlue : 3:40 pm : link

Quote: trade would be Giants and 49ers swap 1's and Giants get 2nd and 3rd.



Giants get #2, #36 & #67.



49ers get #6 and OBJ.



Not sure that is interesting enough for my blood but I imagine it's come up in negotiations (the switching of 1st round picks).



horrible deal. a 2 and 3 and move up 4 spots?!?! nah im good In comment 14300213 mittenedman said:horrible deal. a 2 and 3 and move up 4 spots?!?! nah im good

RE: I think a more realistic Beer Man : 4:01 pm : link

Quote: trade would be Giants and 49ers swap 1's and Giants get 2nd and 3rd.



Giants get #2, #36 & #67.



49ers get #6 and OBJ.



Not sure that is interesting enough for my blood but I imagine it's come up in negotiations (the switching of 1st round picks). Whaaat? DG would be run out of town if he made a deal like that (on the other hand the 49ers GM would be hailed as a conquering hero for having picked the Giants pocket). Trading OBJ (an elite play-maker, and top-3 WR; maybe generational) to move up 4 slots and gain an extra #2 & #3, in what universe would that be a good deal for the Giants? In comment 14300213 mittenedman said:Whaaat? DG would be run out of town if he made a deal like that (on the other hand the 49ers GM would be hailed as a conquering hero for having picked the Giants pocket). Trading OBJ (an elite play-maker, and top-3 WR; maybe generational) to move up 4 slots and gain an extra #2 & #3, in what universe would that be a good deal for the Giants?

RE: Beckham to the Yankees is a possibility moaltch : 4:32 pm : link Thank you Sy....I can't believe this complete nonsense has legs.

RE: It's a common refrain arcarsenal : 4:45 pm : link

Quote: The team that gets the most draft picks somehow wins the transaction.









The great unknown!!!! In comment 14300336 Ten Ton Hammer said:The great unknown!!!!

RE: The team needs to rebuild Jersey55 : 4:53 pm : link

Quote: They need their QB and need to rebuild in the trenches. The offense runs through Saquon. I don't get the idea OBJ is 100% in with Shurmur. I could be wrong, but that's my impression.



Dealing OBJ is probably the right move if you can get a good enough offer. And good enough is probably less than folks on here assume.

I understand the feelings about not trading OBJ but is it realistic for team with such major needs like the Giants who have basically been a bottom feeder for the last few years to carry a player who takes up so much financial space, IMO we don't need to afford a player like OBJ.. In comment 14299918 UberAlias said:I understand the feelings about not trading OBJ but is it realistic for team with such major needs like the Giants who have basically been a bottom feeder for the last few years to carry a player who takes up so much financial space, IMO we don't need to afford a player like OBJ..

RE: WOW BBI is LOST AcidTest : 5:26 pm : link

Quote: first off....OBJ is worth ALOT. he is young and in his prime and one of the best players in the game.

#2 overall seems nice now until you draft a guy who turns into william joseph lol



picks are a crapshoot and its nice to have the capital, its much nicer to have one of the best WRs in the game. MINIMUM to start the talk for me is #2 #34



for the cardinals its rosen, #33, #65



OBJ is a GENERATIONAL talent. chances are nobody in this draft will be the level of player he is.



fans are obsessed with draft picks like they are gold. amari fucking cooper got a first rounder, im taking 2 at least for OBJ or im not doing it. idgaf if its #2 overall. OBJ is proven in the NFL.



+1. In comment 14300293 BleedBlue said:+1.

RE: I'm not sure of what to make out of FStubbs : 5:36 pm : link

Quote: all this OBJ trade talk. DG has publicly stated he didn't sign OBJ to a long term deal to turnaround and trade him. But the noise keeps popping up. Is it just noise being created by writers who have nothing new to report because of the time of year (so they are over speculating to generate news), or is there something to it?



They have nothing new and nothing else to cover, so may as well spend another offseason trying to manufacture an OBJ trade. In comment 14299912 Beer Man said:They have nothing new and nothing else to cover, so may as well spend another offseason trying to manufacture an OBJ trade.

RE: I think a more realistic bw in dc : 5:38 pm : link

Quote: trade would be Giants and 49ers swap 1's and Giants get 2nd and 3rd.



Giants get #2, #36 & #67.



49ers get #6 and OBJ.



Not sure that is interesting enough for my blood but I imagine it's come up in negotiations (the switching of 1st round picks).



Throw in Pettis, who I really like, or Goodwin and my interest grows... In comment 14300213 mittenedman said:Throw in Pettis, who I really like, or Goodwin and my interest grows...

I lOVEe OBJ chopperhatch : 7:18 pm : link love love love him and his passion. But for the 2 and their 2nd considering our holes along with need for a QB is too hard to pass up. We still have Shep and Engram and can get a plenty good WR.

OBJ is an amazing talent... EricJ : 7:54 pm : link and this offense cannot operate without him...even with Barkley on the team. If you remove OBJ, defenses will completely stack the box because we have absolutely NOBODY else that is a #1 WR...let alone a good one.



OBJ has us over a barrel right now.

Keeping LC at all cost is a smart move. prdave73 : 8:22 pm : link Last thing you want is to be down 2 starting safies.. It’s bad enough the Giants were hurting without a FS.. This is need position in FA or the upcoming draft imo.

What’s really funny here... trueblueinpw : 8:53 pm : link I know the article doesn’t say 2 and 36, but the fact people thought 2 and 36 and still said “no way, that’s crazy” is amazing to me. OBJ is one of best WR in the league, sure, but the Giants need to get a QB and with the 2nd overall pick in the draft they would get a real shot at a franchise QB. And then they would have another pick at 6 and then the mythical 36. That’s a pretty darn good scenario. In February at least.