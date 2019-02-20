NFL Scout believes Giants may pass on Haskins Ssanders9816 : 2/20/2019 9:37 am



- ( “It all depends on whether they think there is an offensive lineman who holds more value still on the board,” the scout explained. “Then, they can get a guy like Tyree Jackson from Buffalo later on, or they could consider Daniel Jones from Duke. Both of those guys have upside, both have multiple years of starting experience, but both will most likely need to sit a year.” https://www.nj.com//giants/2019/02/nfl-draft-2019-why-nfl-scout-says-giants-might-pass-on-dwayne-haskins-for-daniel-jones-or-tyree-jackson.html - ( New Window

arc I do agree with you Chris684 : 2/20/2019 10:18 am : link although I would give Shurmur one chance to have a guy like Jones or Lock (if taken in round 2) to be starting by opening day 2020.



I did not want Shurmur here, but once he was hired I thought maybe one huge plus would be that with his offense and touch with QBs, that maybe our next recipe for success would be more in line with the 2017 Vikings. Defense, strong OL + QB of lesser stature who plays well within the system and limits mistakes. Not my preferred approach but one that you would think Shurmur could make work.



If by the end of the year, we don't have (with some level of confidence) a QB that we're ready to start with in 2020, I would like to see them fire Shurmur and be major players in the 2020 class with a new HC.

RE: Don't Understand Why The Writer... gidiefor : Mod : 2/20/2019 10:19 am : : 2/20/2019 10:19 am : link

Quote: Didn't offer a reason as to why Haskins was "not a good fit" for the Giants.



The writer should have pressed the scout as to "WHY" he thought Haskins was not a good fit for the Giants.



I also agree with this -- the piece is very short on real info or insight about why Haskins doesn't fit the Giants In comment 14300674 Jim in Tampa said:I also agree with this -- the piece is very short on real info or insight about why Haskins doesn't fit the Giants

RE: If there is a game changing pass rusher giants#1 : 2/20/2019 10:21 am : link

Quote: and he ranks higher than Haskins, then you go for it; but I have to say that, from what I can see of Haskins, I like him for the Giants much better than any of the QBs in the last draft



And there's no Saquon in this years draft! In comment 14300679 gidiefor said:And there's no Saquon in this years draft!

RE: RE: If there is a game changing pass rusher M.S. : 2/20/2019 10:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 14300679 gidiefor said:





Quote:





and he ranks higher than Haskins, then you go for it; but I have to say that, from what I can see of Haskins, I like him for the Giants much better than any of the QBs in the last draft







And there's no Saquon in this years draft!



Well, Saquon can do everything else. Let's put him at Quarterback! (:-) In comment 14300684 giants#1 said:Well, Saquon can do everything else. Let's put him at Quarterback! (:-)

If we do pass on Haskins and Murray at 6 Jay on the Island : 2/20/2019 10:29 am : link Then I would be very happy with Tyree Jackson on day two. Jackson is raw but he is loaded with talent. I don't want Daniel Jones even in round 2 as I do not see much upside with him.

Which teams set their program back 5 years WillieYoung : 2/20/2019 10:31 am : link by taking a quarterback in the first round last year? What f__king nonsense.

If we can get our 3rd rounder back Bill L : 2/20/2019 10:32 am : link what do you guys think about Stidham?



I know it's not popular, but I do like the idea of taking project QB's every year or two. And none of that precludes us from taking an Edge guy or Oliver or even Jonah this year and making a move fro Fromm next year.

Too soon to tell JonC : 2/20/2019 10:32 am : link which teams might have picked the wrong QB.

It really depends on how they view the QBs ZogZerg : 2/20/2019 10:33 am : link and not the OTs/Edg.

If they don't see a significant difference between some of the QBs, they could go a different direction.

But if they like Haksins significantly better, then it won't matter who is available.

RE: RE: RE: If Haskins is the wrong guy you set the Giants back 5 or more years arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 10:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 14300650 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 14300646 since1925 said:





Quote:





He is far, far from a sure thing.







No shit. How often are QB's sure things?



If you guys want to wait for the Saquon Barkley equivalent of a QB - who will require a massive haul in a trade up if we are anywhere other than 1 overall - we're going to be waiting a loooooooong time.







2 years.



Yeah, and when you wind up getting leapfrogged or someone else gets him, then what?



This is not a viable plan. In comment 14300672 The_Boss said:Yeah, and when you wind up getting leapfrogged or someone else gets him, then what?This is not a viable plan.

RE: Either you think the guy is worth a franchise pick or not bw in dc : 2/20/2019 10:37 am : link

Quote: if you do, you pick him even if other players grade out better than him because of the importance of the position. If you don't think he can be your franchise qb or have serious reservation, then you don't take him no matter where you pick in the first round. I can't imagine the Giants are seriously weighing the value of and Offensive lineman if they think Haskins can be the franchise qb.



Generally I agree. But I don’t see a top six OL in this draft. To me, it’s all D in the top six this year.



And even adjusting for the QB premium (franchise factor) none of the year’s crop should be drafted ahead of these top flight defensive prospects. In comment 14300671 Essex said:Generally I agree. But I don’t see a top six OL in this draft. To me, it’s all D in the top six this year.And even adjusting for the QB premium (franchise factor) none of the year’s crop should be drafted ahead of these top flight defensive prospects.

Don't Force The Pick! Rong5611 : 2/20/2019 10:38 am : link If Haskins makes sense at #6, grab him. If he doesn't, grab him or another later. We have picks to move up, if need be.



Cannot force the pick, especially at QB.



Thinking the best defensive player available would be the right move at #6 IMO.

RE: Don't Force The Pick! Beer Man : 2/20/2019 10:46 am : link

Quote: If Haskins makes sense at #6, grab him. If he doesn't, grab him or another later. We have picks to move up, if need be.



Cannot force the pick, especially at QB.



Thinking the best defensive player available would be the right move at #6 IMO. +1. It will come down to the evaluation of DG/PS/scouting team. If they don't feel this kids has the goods, or don't feel comfortable that they should risk it on a 12 game starter, then pass and build the trenches. I don't like any of this year's QB crop, and would be just as happy if they wait until next year; and hope they build up the draft capital should they need to make a move in next year's draft.



If the Cards go Murray, I would not be opposed if they made a move to get Rosen. In comment 14300712 Rong5611 said:+1. It will come down to the evaluation of DG/PS/scouting team. If they don't feel this kids has the goods, or don't feel comfortable that they should risk it on a 12 game starter, then pass and build the trenches. I don't like any of this year's QB crop, and would be just as happy if they wait until next year; and hope they build up the draft capital should they need to make a move in next year's draft.If the Cards go Murray, I would not be opposed if they made a move to get Rosen.

RE: Don't Force The Pick! CalZone : 2/20/2019 10:47 am : link

Quote: If Haskins makes sense at #6, grab him. If he doesn't, grab him or another later. We have picks to move up, if need be.



Cannot force the pick, especially at QB.



Thinking the best defensive player available would be the right move at #6 IMO.



I agree on this. I still think Eli should be released and either play for another team or retire though. This team sucks and doesn't deserve him.

Odell should be traded for picks.



If they're going to punt, don't shank it.

Just get a journeyman for 1 year at the QB position. In comment 14300712 Rong5611 said:I agree on this. I still think Eli should be released and either play for another team or retire though. This team sucks and doesn't deserve him.Odell should be traded for picks.If they're going to punt, don't shank it.Just get a journeyman for 1 year at the QB position.

They're not going to do big things JonC : 2/20/2019 10:54 am : link that will affect ticket and merchandise sales.

RE: If Haskins is the wrong guy you set the Giants back 5 or more years Mike from Ohio : 2/20/2019 10:55 am : link

Quote: He is far, far from a sure thing.



There is no such thing as a sure thing in the draft. So you would suggest never drafting a QB so you don't end up setting the team back 5 years? In comment 14300646 since1925 said:There is no such thing as a sure thing in the draft. So you would suggest never drafting a QB so you don't end up setting the team back 5 years?

A Qb with 13 career starts Chip : 2/20/2019 11:02 am : link and who received all day to throw the ball should not be the 6th pick in the draft. Wait for Lawrence or Tua and if you need to trade up to get one of them then do it.

Which one? ColHowPepper : 2/20/2019 11:06 am : link Quote: We aren't at that point now and can't take a "hope" guy, we have to take a guy we intend on taking Eli's place either Week 1 or by season's end.



If we're taking a QB in this draft, it's got to be Haskins or Murray, IMO. A big gulp, but I guess I agree. My fear is that it will be Jones from Duke. A guy who owns a bar up this way (and his family owned several for a long time until they got busted for running a 'cash' business), they've been glued into the Giants and Maras forever. When we spoke during Conference semi-finals, he said it looks like it could be Jones.



I know, yada, yada, but sometimes these stray, off-the-wall things stick. I just hope Gettleman and Shurmur keep the Mara family at bay, minimal input. A big gulp, but I guess I agree. My fear is that it will be Jones from Duke. A guy who owns a bar up this way (and his family owned several for a long time until they got busted for running a 'cash' business), they've been glued into the Giants and Maras forever. When we spoke during Conference semi-finals, he said it looks like it could be Jones.I know, yada, yada, but sometimes these stray, off-the-wall things stick. I just hope Gettleman and Shurmur keep the Mara family at bay, minimal input.

Think of this though...... GiantBlue : 2/20/2019 11:07 am : link If we look back in 2-3 years and realize that we got Barkley/Hernandez in the 2018 draft and then Haskins/another stud in round 2 of the 2019 draft.....and Haskins/Barkley turn into huge stars.....DG will be lauded for turning the Giants around and making them draft aces!!!



Haskins has that ability to be that next gen player that Barkley, OBJ, Shepherd, Engram can rally behind.

RE: Which one? arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 11:10 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





We aren't at that point now and can't take a "hope" guy, we have to take a guy we intend on taking Eli's place either Week 1 or by season's end.



If we're taking a QB in this draft, it's got to be Haskins or Murray, IMO.



A big gulp, but I guess I agree. My fear is that it will be Jones from Duke. A guy who owns a bar up this way (and his family owned several for a long time until they got busted for running a 'cash' business), they've been glued into the Giants and Maras forever. When we spoke during Conference semi-finals, he said it looks like it could be Jones.



I know, yada, yada, but sometimes these stray, off-the-wall things stick. I just hope Gettleman and Shurmur keep the Mara family at bay, minimal input.



I warmed up to Jones a little bit when I looked into him more - but I can't shake seeing Ryan Tannehill when I watch him and if that's is ceiling, he's probably the worst type of QB we could take.



I'd rather a QB we take just sucks right away if it's not the right guy than be a guy like Tannehill where you waste years and years on "adequate" while you hope for improvement. That's how you really get caught in no mans land.



That's my biggest fear with Jones and why I am okay with Murray. You're going to know what you have in Murray very quickly. The size stuff won't take time to figure out - it'll either be an issue or it won't be. In comment 14300758 ColHowPepper said:I warmed up to Jones abit when I looked into him more - but I can't shake seeing Ryan Tannehill when I watch him and if that's is ceiling, he's probably the worst type of QB we could take.I'd rather a QB we take just sucks right away if it's not the right guy than be a guy like Tannehill where you waste years and years on "adequate" while you hope for improvement. That's how you really get caught in no mans land.That's my biggest fear with Jones and why I am okay with Murray. You're going to know what you have in Murray very quickly. The size stuff won't take time to figure out - it'll either be an issue or it won't be.

A healthy Ryan Tannehill on a rookie giants#1 : 2/20/2019 11:13 am : link deal isn't the end of the world. With Barkley/Beckham and an above average D (which you can hopefully accomplish without a big $$ QB), they can be a consistent playoff team.



The thing to avoid would be signing him to a big, long term extension after his rookie deal. Basically, what most of BBI is hoping Dallas does with Dak.

So far the Giants are playing their cards very close to the vest. Ira : 2/20/2019 11:21 am : link That's a good thing. We don't know if they want to draft a qb or who they think is the best qb. So I think we're going to have many more of these threads over the next few months. And why not - as long as we don't take them too seriously.

RE: A Qb with 13 career starts Beer Man : 2/20/2019 11:23 am : link

Quote: and who received all day to throw the ball should not be the 6th pick in the draft. Wait for Lawrence or Tua and if you need to trade up to get one of them then do it. Lawrence would be the prize. But he is a true-freshman, so he has 2 more years at the collegiate level before he is eligible for the NFL draft. In comment 14300752 Chip said:Lawrence would be the prize. But he is a true-freshman, so he has 2 more years at the collegiate level before he is eligible for the NFL draft.

I'm torn on Haskins Joey in VA : 2/20/2019 11:39 am : link Some of the games I've watched he looks like a lights out player and his mechanics and fundamentals are really really good. The issue I have seen is that when he is pressured, he doesn't do well w/ it and that he may be one of those, if all else is fine is QBs, and that requires too much to go right. I think he's going to be fine at times and bad at times and when he's hot he'll put up big numbers and score points but it's when he's not that concerns me. He's certainly not a slam dunk here at 6, I have to think edge rusher or say Quinnen Williams drops (doubtful) or even Greedy Williams if they move on from Jenkins.

It's really easy LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/20/2019 11:41 am : link they just need to wait until a sure-fire can't-miss no-risk QB prospect falls directly in their lap. Thats sure to happen, am I right?

RE: A Qb with 13 career starts Giantology : 2/20/2019 11:43 am : link

Quote: and who received all day to throw the ball should not be the 6th pick in the draft. Wait for Lawrence or Tua and if you need to trade up to get one of them then do it.



I get the 13 starts, but why is it that only Haskins gets knocked for having a great football team around him? Ohio State is that more talented than Bama or Clemson? Don’t think so. In comment 14300752 Chip said:I get the 13 starts, but why is it that only Haskins gets knocked for having a great football team around him? Ohio State is that more talented than Bama or Clemson? Don’t think so.

RE: A Qb with 13 career starts Ssanders9816 : 2/20/2019 11:45 am : link

Quote: and who received all day to throw the ball should not be the 6th pick in the draft. Wait for Lawrence or Tua and if you need to trade up to get one of them then do it.



LOL Lawrence is two years away and every single team in need of a QB will be gunning for the #1 pick in the draft for him. NOT HAPPENING. In comment 14300752 Chip said:LOL Lawrence is two years away and every single team in need of a QB will be gunning for the #1 pick in the draft for him. NOT HAPPENING.

RE: RE: A Qb with 13 career starts GFAN52 : 2/20/2019 11:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 14300752 Chip said:





Quote:





and who received all day to throw the ball should not be the 6th pick in the draft. Wait for Lawrence or Tua and if you need to trade up to get one of them then do it.







LOL Lawrence is two years away and every single team in need of a QB will be gunning for the #1 pick in the draft for him. NOT HAPPENING.



The waiting for Lawerence stuff is reaching. If he's the next Elway, Andrew Luck type consensus #1 QB, unless you are sitting at #1, the odds to trade up are slim to none.

In comment 14300839 Ssanders9816 said:The waiting for Lawerence stuff is reaching. If he's the next Elway, Andrew Luck type consensus #1 QB, unless you are sitting at #1, the odds to trade up are slim to none.

RE: How many sure-thing QB's come out of college? Pep22 : 2/20/2019 12:01 pm : link

Quote: Andrew Luck was the last one and Trevor Lawrence is the next one. So you are going to wait ten years for the minuscule chance you finish number 1 overall. I can't believe people have that type of mindset.



This is spot on. In the words of Bruce Buffer, "it's TIME!!" In comment 14300676 Zeke's Alibi said:This is spot on. In the words of Bruce Buffer, "it's TIME!!"

There are certain posters here LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/20/2019 12:02 pm : link that will never be in favor of a QB because they are only able to view the draft in terms of immediate need rather than team building.



Now if the Giants aren't high on Haskins, by no means should they take him, but I hope their reasoning is a little more sound than,



"We need an ER or OL"



Or



"The QBs next year appear better at this very early stage"

RE: There are certain posters here Pep22 : 2/20/2019 12:06 pm : link

Quote: that will never be in favor of a QB because they are only able to view the draft in terms of immediate need rather than team building.



Now if the Giants aren't high on Haskins, by no means should they take him, but I hope their reasoning is a little more sound than,



"We need an ER or OL"



Or



"The QBs next year appear better at this very early stage"



Those posters are generally unwilling to imagine a scenario where Manning is not the QB. Its like a heart over brain thing where sentimental factors are forming the opinion. In comment 14300871 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Those posters are generally unwilling to imagine a scenario where Manning is not the QB. Its like a heart over brain thing where sentimental factors are forming the opinion.

RE: RE: There are certain posters here Bill L : 2/20/2019 12:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14300871 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





that will never be in favor of a QB because they are only able to view the draft in terms of immediate need rather than team building.



Now if the Giants aren't high on Haskins, by no means should they take him, but I hope their reasoning is a little more sound than,



"We need an ER or OL"



Or



"The QBs next year appear better at this very early stage"







Those posters are generally unwilling to imagine a scenario where Manning is not the QB. Its like a heart over brain thing where sentimental factors are forming the opinion.



Now there's a whole lot of bullshit emanating from an empty well. In comment 14300881 Pep22 said:Now there's a whole lot of bullshit emanating from an empty well.

Missing on Flowers and Apple in the top 10 Leg of Theismann : 2/20/2019 12:11 pm : link set this franchise back half a decade. We cannot afford to miss on the #6 pick and we cannot afford (especially) to miss on a QB, as that would mean waiting and hoping for a 5 years for a guy to pan out who never will. It would be stupid to take Haskins just because "oh we can't wait around for the perfect prospect, nothing's a sure thing"... we don't need a PERFECT prospect but we do need the RIGHT prospect. 2020 will have Tua, Fromm, Herbert, and Eason, all of which (or at least most) will likely be higher-regarded prospects than Dwayne Haskins. If we need to move up for one and trade the farm so be it. But we cannot miss with a #6 pick and we cannot miss on our "QB of the future" and we sure as hell can't miss on both at the same time or we are screwed.

Now... Leg of Theismann : 2/20/2019 12:17 pm : link If DG determines Haskins is the right guy then great, go get him, but by most accounts he is a mediocre 1st rd prospect in a weak QB class, so he's being pushed up the board because of the position he plays. Think of it this way: even if we wait until 2020 and we're picking #15 (or #20), chances are we'll be able to get a Dwayne Haskins when we pick without trading anything (or at least not much). You can't take a QB just because you're drafting in the top 10 and oh it's so rare to draft in the top 10. If you take a guy who in a typical year would go in mid-late round 1 then you aren't really "taking advantage" of having a top 10 draft pick. That's why all these arguments for "we can't pass on the top QB prospect 2 years in a row we won't always be picking in the top 10" don't hold any water. "The top QB prospect" in any given year is all relative. Sure we won't always be picking in the top 10 but there will be better QBs available in the top 30 in future years (as soon as 2020 in fact).

Pure speculation on the part of a scout. Giant John : 2/20/2019 12:50 pm : link All right folks back to work. Nothing to see here.

RE: If we can get our 3rd rounder back Rjanyg : 2/20/2019 1:13 pm : link

Quote: what do you guys think about Stidham?



I know it's not popular, but I do like the idea of taking project QB's every year or two. And none of that precludes us from taking an Edge guy or Oliver or even Jonah this year and making a move fro Fromm next year.



I like Stidham and Lock. Both seem to have a decent college resume, but because they didn't play as well in 2018 as they did in 2017 everyone is turned off, yet Haskins who only played one year is the best QB. I like the idea of a knowing a player better from a larger body of work.



Lock has a shit load of arm talent and is a very good athlete. Stidham is similar in size to Haskins and has started at both Baylor and Auburn, 2 decent programs. BOth QB's had to play in the SEC.



I just don't know that Haskins is that much better than either of these 2 players and there is a good chance that an excellent defensive player will be available at 6. In comment 14300700 Bill L said:I like Stidham and Lock. Both seem to have a decent college resume, but because they didn't play as well in 2018 as they did in 2017 everyone is turned off, yet Haskins who only played one year is the best QB. I like the idea of a knowing a player better from a larger body of work.Lock has a shit load of arm talent and is a very good athlete. Stidham is similar in size to Haskins and has started at both Baylor and Auburn, 2 decent programs. BOth QB's had to play in the SEC.I just don't know that Haskins is that much better than either of these 2 players and there is a good chance that an excellent defensive player will be available at 6.

RE: Now... Carson53 : 2/20/2019 1:25 pm : link

Quote: If DG determines Haskins is the right guy then great, go get him, but by most accounts he is a mediocre 1st rd prospect in a weak QB class, so he's being pushed up the board because of the position he plays. Think of it this way: even if we wait until 2020 and we're picking #15 (or #20), chances are we'll be able to get a Dwayne Haskins when we pick without trading anything (or at least not much). You can't take a QB just because you're drafting in the top 10 and oh it's so rare to draft in the top 10. If you take a guy who in a typical year would go in mid-late round 1 then you aren't really "taking advantage" of having a top 10 draft pick. That's why all these arguments for "we can't pass on the top QB prospect 2 years in a row we won't always be picking in the top 10" don't hold any water. "The top QB prospect" in any given year is all relative. Sure we won't always be picking in the top 10 but there will be better QBs available in the top 30 in future years (as soon as 2020 in fact). .



To me, Haskins is a beast or bust pick, him and

Daniel Jones are a reach at #6. If the Giants had to pick one though, I would take Jones.

I like his possible upside better. I am not a fan of Haskins myself.

Based on what I saw from DG in last year's draft,

I don't see him taking a QB at #6?

I am thinking edge rusher or O Line (if someone blows him away0. In comment 14300901 Leg of Theismann said:To me, Haskins is a beast or bust pick, him andDaniel Jones are a reach at #6. If the Giants had to pick one though, I would take Jones.I like his possible upside better. I am not a fan of Haskins myself.Based on what I saw from DG in last year's draft,I don't see him taking a QB at #6?I am thinking edge rusher or O Line (if someone blows him away0.

This is what I'd do....if we can sign a good FA RT...... No Where Man : 2/20/2019 2:07 pm : link then trade down, multiple times if you could and draft around #20. There will still be good players on the board from that point in this draft to fill the multiple holes on our team that need to be filled. By trading down, we may be able to acquire 2 to 3 extra picks. There is no generational talent in this draft. We get a QB next year.

RE: This is what I'd do....if we can sign a good FA RT...... Carson53 : 2/20/2019 2:26 pm : link

Quote: then trade down, multiple times if you could and draft around #20. There will still be good players on the board from that point in this draft to fill the multiple holes on our team that need to be filled. By trading down, we may be able to acquire 2 to 3 extra picks. There is no generational talent in this draft. We get a QB next year.



Why sign a FA at RT, when you could draft one in Rd. 3.

The Giants don't have a whole lot of money for free agency this year, and they have a LOT of holes to fill.

Even if they cut a few more guys, they are going to have

about 35 mill or so. That's not a lot. You have to

pick & choose how to spend. In comment 14301119 No Where Man said:Why sign a FA at RT, when you could draft one in Rd. 3.The Giants don't have a whole lot of money for free agency this year, and they have a LOT of holes to fill.Even if they cut a few more guys, they are going to haveabout 35 mill or so. That's not a lot. You have topick & choose how to spend.

RE: Bettcher was not able to play the defense he wanted to last year. Pan-handler : 2/20/2019 2:36 pm : link

Quote: He played a ton of zone and did not blitz as much as he wanted. I think Collins was part of that issue but it was way more than him. We weren't getting the pass rush we needed and our secondary was suspect at best. I agree that getting players that can get after the QB are crucial this year as are guys who can man up in the secondary. A beast of a LB is on the table as well.



We will get a good player at six. It really comes down to a QB or DL imo. OL could be in play but I agree that I am not sure any OL are better than these DL or a QB. I am not on the Murray train but I am open to Haskins. If these QBs go early then we will get a really good defensive player imo.



Agreed I'd be suprised if it were anything other than Edge Rush/DL or a QB at #6. I think we go RT in FA. Re-sign Jamon for RG and roll the dice with Halapio at C with a possible later round OL thrown in for depth. In comment 14300649 robbieballs2003 said:Agreed I'd be suprised if it were anything other than Edge Rush/DL or a QB at #6. I think we go RT in FA. Re-sign Jamon for RG and roll the dice with Halapio at C with a possible later round OL thrown in for depth.

RE: RE: This is what I'd do....if we can sign a good FA RT...... Pan-handler : 2/20/2019 2:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301119 No Where Man said:





Quote:





then trade down, multiple times if you could and draft around #20. There will still be good players on the board from that point in this draft to fill the multiple holes on our team that need to be filled. By trading down, we may be able to acquire 2 to 3 extra picks. There is no generational talent in this draft. We get a QB next year.







Why sign a FA at RT, when you could draft one in Rd. 3.

The Giants don't have a whole lot of money for free agency this year, and they have a LOT of holes to fill.

Even if they cut a few more guys, they are going to have

about 35 mill or so. That's not a lot. You have to

pick & choose how to spend.



Simple we don't have a pick in round 3.



Reason 2. They probably don't want 3 very young/green guys on the line. Pio and Hernandez are both still pretty green and coming into their own. In comment 14301155 Carson53 said:Simple we don't have a pick in round 3.Reason 2. They probably don't want 3 very young/green guys on the line. Pio and Hernandez are both still pretty green and coming into their own.

RE: One scout? chopperhatch : 2/20/2019 2:45 pm : link

Quote: I feel like the cashier in I'm Gonna Git U Sucka. "One rib?"



I think Isaac Hayes gets the courtesy of being mentioned by his name. Lol In comment 14300637 robbieballs2003 said:I think Isaac Hayes gets the courtesy of being mentioned by his name. Lol

Good montanagiant : 2/20/2019 2:51 pm : link Best news I've heard all week

I saw a whiteboard interview Dave on the UWS : 2/20/2019 3:16 pm : link with Haskins (on YouTube) he impressed me a lot. For a real young guy with only 1 yr experience he understands what he’s seeing and could explain why he did what he did. I can’t see anyway he DOESN’T impress DG. How he performs at the combine and pro day will tell the story. How anyone can make predictions at this point when their board won’t be set until April is beyond me.

RE: RE: RE: This is what I'd do....if we can sign a good FA RT...... Carson53 : 2/20/2019 3:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301155 Carson53 said:





Quote:





In comment 14301119 No Where Man said:





Quote:





then trade down, multiple times if you could and draft around #20. There will still be good players on the board from that point in this draft to fill the multiple holes on our team that need to be filled. By trading down, we may be able to acquire 2 to 3 extra picks. There is no generational talent in this draft. We get a QB next year.







Why sign a FA at RT, when you could draft one in Rd. 3.

The Giants don't have a whole lot of money for free agency this year, and they have a LOT of holes to fill.

Even if they cut a few more guys, they are going to have

about 35 mill or so. That's not a lot. You have to

pick & choose how to spend.







Simple we don't have a pick in round 3.



Reason 2. They probably don't want 3 very young/green guys on the line. Pio and Hernandez are both still pretty green and coming into their own. .



I don't see it myself, forgot about the 3rd rd pick.

In comment 14301178 Pan-handler said:I don't see it myself, forgot about the 3rd rd pick.

If Haskins lax counsel : 2/20/2019 3:54 pm : link Is good enough to go 6, he'll go top 5 for sure and someone will leap the Giants. My feeling is they are not trading up for a player with limited college experience who was a relative unknown prior to this season.



One thing it seems some on here discount is the old school mentality that DG seems to possess. In my opinion, he will value experience far more than some of you realize. If he had issues with qb experience in the 2018 draft, he's going to have issues with Haskins at 6.



If I were a betting man, I would say Haskins goes top 5 to someone other than the Giants, the Giants look for the best pass rush available, and DG sells the farm in 2020 for one of Tua, Fromm, or Herbert (or possibly Eason depending on how his year turns out).

RE: If Haskins SGMen : 2/20/2019 4:50 pm : link

Quote: Is good enough to go 6, he'll go top 5 for sure and someone will leap the Giants. My feeling is they are not trading up for a player with limited college experience who was a relative unknown prior to this season.



One thing it seems some on here discount is the old school mentality that DG seems to possess. In my opinion, he will value experience far more than some of you realize. If he had issues with qb experience in the 2018 draft, he's going to have issues with Haskins at 6.



If I were a betting man, I would say Haskins goes top 5 to someone other than the Giants, the Giants look for the best pass rush available, and DG sells the farm in 2020 for one of Tua, Fromm, or Herbert (or possibly Eason depending on how his year turns out). I have a sneaky suspicion that Haskins will go top 5, mainly because he has the tools and is a top character guy, smart & mature. That means a DL should be there at #6. And if both Haskins and Murray go top 5, we are assured of a super solid defender.

Personally, I'm "dreaming" that a team will trade with the Giants for Murray who falls to #6. Some team that decides to give us a 2nd or 3rd year OL who starts plus a #1 and #3.

I like Murray, but he is small man. The NFL has big guys who will catch you and crush you. In comment 14301342 lax counsel said:I have a sneaky suspicion that Haskins will go top 5, mainly because he has the tools and is a top character guy, smart & mature. That means a DL should be there at #6. And if both Haskins and Murray go top 5, we are assured of a super solid defender.Personally, I'm "dreaming" that a team will trade with the Giants for Murray who falls to #6. Some team that decides to give us a 2nd or 3rd year OL who starts plus a #1 and #3.I like Murray, but he is small man. The NFL has big guys who will catch you and crush you.

RE: RE: If Haskins Jim in Tampa : 2/20/2019 7:22 pm : link

Quote: I like Murray, but he is small man. The NFL has big guys who will catch you and crush you.

They've got to catch him first ;>) In comment 14301429 SGMen said:They've got to catch him first ;>)