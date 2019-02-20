Info I have heard jtgiants : 2/20/2019 10:45 am Let me preface this by saying a disclaimer. Believe info or not. I don't care. People are now hesitant to post info anymore but here goes anyway.



1. The Giants are committed to Eli this year. There intention is to win. If they were planning on taking a qb at 6 overall he would play relatively soon. By having Eli back means the player taken at 6 will be a guy they think can help them now. Eli will play as long as teams in any semblance of playoff race.



2. The Giants may trade Beckham but most likely next year. Was told it's like Tiki w Eli. There's no way they want Beckham aground a young qb around a young qb.



3. The Giants really like Sam Beal.



4. A trade down in first round isn't likely but possible. The Giants like next year's qb's much better. Taking a later first round pick this year allows them to get help this year but also acquire ammo to get a qb next year if necessary.



5. Gettleman first target in free agency will be Darryl Williams at RT.



6. Jamon Brown is expected to resign before free agency. Online will be solder Hernandez halapio Brown Williams in perfect world.



It all makes sense Bill L : 2/20/2019 10:50 am : link and I advocated at one point (among my other 500 different strategies) trading down to accumulate picks to move up next year. SO, I like your info haha

I don’t doubt your reporting.... Vin_Cuccs : 2/20/2019 10:50 am : link ....but my goodness, how much longer will this team be content with subpar quarterback play and no succession plan in place?

Thanks... KingBlue : 2/20/2019 10:50 am : link I for one appreciate the information.

Appreciate you sharing ... Beer Man : 2/20/2019 10:51 am : link This time of year we are always starving for this type of info (we take it with a grain of salt knowing that sources aren't always reliable).

I appreciate anyone who shares something they hear Mike from Ohio : 2/20/2019 10:51 am : link if from a reliable source. Without divulging too much, is this source of your's reliable and has some history of being accurate? The reason I ask is that the first two points about being committed to Eli and trying to win, but maybe taking a QB at #6 seem contradictory. It would seem if they take a QB at #6 and are convinced they can win with Eli, then they don't need immediate production out of that choice.

Quote: ....but my goodness, how much longer will this team be content with subpar quarterback play and no succession plan in place?



If he is correct, then they have a succession plan in place. It begins next year. In comment 14300722 Vin_Cuccs said:If he is correct, then they have a succession plan in place. It begins next year.

5 and 6 are pretty useful, but the rest not so much Anakim : 2/20/2019 10:53 am : link The rest are Miss Lippy's Car is Green

If you wouldn't want a player around a young QB Chris684 : 2/20/2019 10:53 am : link why would you want him around any QB?



Otherwise, none of this is surprising given how we know the Giants operate.





Please nobody get on this thread and be a dick to the OP FranknWeezer : 2/20/2019 10:53 am : link jt has been forthcoming and generous with info in the past, and this place can't afford to run off any more asshats.

Quote: ....but my goodness, how much longer will this team be content with subpar quarterback play and no succession plan in place?



Trust in Brett Rypien. My #3 QB :) In comment 14300722 Vin_Cuccs said:Trust in Brett Rypien. My #3 QB :)

Thanks! Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/20/2019 10:54 am : : 2/20/2019 10:54 am : link Odd comment on Sam Beal since they had him for 1 or 2 practices.

RE: I appreciate anyone who shares something they hear Beer Man : 2/20/2019 10:56 am : link

Quote: if from a reliable source. Without divulging too much, is this source of your's reliable and has some history of being accurate? The reason I ask is that the first two points about being committed to Eli and trying to win, but maybe taking a QB at #6 seem contradictory. It would seem if they take a QB at #6 and are convinced they can win with Eli, then they don't need immediate production out of that choice. If I read what he wrote correctly, the team is not considering a QB at #6. In comment 14300726 Mike from Ohio said:If I read what he wrote correctly, the team is not considering a QB at #6.

RE: If you wouldn't want a player around a young QB Gman11 : 2/20/2019 10:59 am : link

Quote: why would you want him around any QB?





Yeah, who would want a young QB to be able to throw a 10 yard slant and have the receiver take it all the way? Get that guy outta here. In comment 14300730 Chris684 said:Yeah, who would want a young QB to be able to throw a 10 yard slant and have the receiver take it all the way? Get that guy outta here.

Thank you for posting what you have heard Mark from Jersey : 2/20/2019 10:59 am : link I appreciate it. I am not sure I am ready for another year of Eli but I don’t want to over reach draft day either. I am in the minority of being ok with Foles but I don’t see it happening. Foles looks to like Jacksonville more and Eagles would make it hard to impossible for the Giants.

RE: If you wouldn't want a player around a young QB Beer Man : 2/20/2019 11:00 am : link

Quote: why would you want him around any QB?



Otherwise, none of this is surprising given how we know the Giants operate.

My guess. Eli can put OBJ in his place when he starts his "give me the ball" shit. Where as a young QB may be intimidated and unable to do the same. In comment 14300730 Chris684 said:My guess. Eli can put OBJ in his place when he starts his "give me the ball" shit. Where as a young QB may be intimidated and unable to do the same.

I sure hope the trying to trade back part BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/20/2019 11:00 am : link is correct. That is what I want. Get some Ammo to trade up the following year with a way better crop of QBs.

RE: I appreciate anyone who shares something they hear gidiefor : Mod : 2/20/2019 11:01 am : : 2/20/2019 11:01 am : link

Quote: if from a reliable source. Without divulging too much, is this source of your's reliable and has some history of being accurate? The reason I ask is that the first two points about being committed to Eli and trying to win, but maybe taking a QB at #6 seem contradictory. It would seem if they take a QB at #6 and are convinced they can win with Eli, then they don't need immediate production out of that choice.



I guess I read this differently than you -- he didn't say if they pick a QB at 6 - he wrote Quote: By having Eli back means the player taken at 6 will be a guy they think can help them now

he wrote the player taken at 6 In comment 14300726 Mike from Ohio said:I guess I read this differently than you -- he didn't say if they pick a QB at 6 - he wrotehe wrote the player taken at 6

Info Archer : 2/20/2019 11:01 am : link Why is it that the Giants are not likely to trade down?

Based upon the scenarios that you suggest, trading down makes absolute sense.



If the Giants are not taking QB this year they will be in position to trade their pick to another team that covets one of the QBs.

The Giants can accumulate additional picks this year and next year.

If the Giants could trade down and obtain a late first, a first next year, and a second this year that would help a lot.

But Beckham is such a leader... Go Terps : 2/20/2019 11:01 am : link Why in the hell did they pay him?

Also Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/20/2019 11:02 am : : 2/20/2019 11:02 am : link WTF would the Giants have just given OBJ that big contract if they felt he wasn't a good fit for a young QB?!



If true, holy (blank)!

RE: RE: If you wouldn't want a player around a young QB Beer Man : 2/20/2019 11:02 am : link

My guess. Eli can put OBJ in his place when he starts his "give me the ball" shit. Where as a young QB may be intimidated and unable to do the same. Remember all the shit Eli had to put up with from Shockey and Tiki in his early days. In comment 14300742 Beer Man said:Remember all the shit Eli had to put up with from Shockey and Tiki in his early days.

Thanks for sharing! Jon in NYC : 2/20/2019 11:04 am : link Love it.



If you draft a QB this high you'd better be sure as shit that's the guy you want.

RE: Also Beer Man : 2/20/2019 11:05 am : link

Quote: WTF would the Giants have just given OBJ that big contract if they felt he wasn't a good fit for a young QB?!



If true, holy (blank)! The other question, is why pick a QB, if you don't think he can take charge of the O is reasonable amount of time. In comment 14300750 Eric from BBI said:The other question, is why pick a QB, if you don't think he can take charge of the O is reasonable amount of time.

This team is a complete mess Go Terps : 2/20/2019 11:05 am : link They don't know which end is up.

RE: Info BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/20/2019 11:06 am : link

Quote: Why is it that the Giants are not likely to trade down?

Based upon the scenarios that you suggest, trading down makes absolute sense.



If the Giants are not taking QB this year they will be in position to trade their pick to another team that covets one of the QBs.

The Giants can accumulate additional picks this year and next year.

If the Giants could trade down and obtain a late first, a first next year, and a second this year that would help a lot.



They have to have the right dancing partner, and it probably depends on if Haskins falls to them at 6. In comment 14300747 Archer said:They have to have the right dancing partner, and it probably depends on if Haskins falls to them at 6.

Thanks for the info... Strip-Sack : 2/20/2019 11:11 am : link I read the OBJ comment as it makes more sense to trade him, if they were to, after he shows he's healthy for a full year and maybe get some more bargaining picks to move up in next years draft or the following year....the "no way" comment is a bit odd but perhaps that's exaggerating things? My guess would be pass rusher at 6 unless they can move down a bit or the elite pass rushers are off the board...in which case, I could see that stud two way TE in play.

Hoping the Giants add a Center in the draft NYG27 : 2/20/2019 11:11 am : link Quote:

5. Gettleman first target in free agency will be Darryl Williams at RT.



6. Jamon Brown is expected to resign before free agency. Online will be solder Hernandez halapio Brown Williams in perfect world.



I think we can upgrade from Halapio and hope we can target a top ranked center in Day 2 of the draft. If anything, to at least push Halapio for a starting position. I think we can upgrade from Halapio and hope we can target a top ranked center in Day 2 of the draft. If anything, to at least push Halapio for a starting position.

RE: Also Jeff : 2/20/2019 11:12 am : link

Quote: WTF would the Giants have just given OBJ that big contract if they felt he wasn't a good fit for a young QB?!



If true, holy (blank)!



My guess (and that is all it is since none of us really knows) is that his attitude post getting paid sucks and doesnt fit with the locker room clean up they are trying. Eli certainly seemed to grow as a young QB after Shockey and Tiki's personalities were removed. In comment 14300750 Eric from BBI said:My guess (and that is all it is since none of us really knows) is that his attitude post getting paid sucks and doesnt fit with the locker room clean up they are trying. Eli certainly seemed to grow as a young QB after Shockey and Tiki's personalities were removed.

Good to see they think they are a few tweaks away from St. Jimmy : 2/20/2019 11:13 am : link competing. That philosophy has worked wonders for the last 6 or 7 years.

If all this info is correct Jay on the Island : 2/20/2019 11:13 am : link Then I am very pessimistic about the future of this team. If the Giants draft strategy is to take players that can help them win now then we are in big trouble.

The issue I have for trading down for 2020 picks ron mexico : 2/20/2019 11:13 am : link you can get really screwed if the team you trade with has a good year and ends up with a late draft slot.



Makes it tricky to arrive at a fair deal, particularly for a significant move back





RE: Also Greg from LI : 2/20/2019 11:14 am : link

Quote: WTF would the Giants have just given OBJ that big contract if they felt he wasn't a good fit for a young QB?!



If true, holy (blank)!



Exactly. This is why I hope this guy got bad info because, if it's true, it paints a picture of a front office flailing around without any plan. In comment 14300750 Eric from BBI said:Exactly. This is why I hope this guy got bad info because, if it's true, it paints a picture of a front office flailing around without any plan.

Maybe I simply misinterpreted this section Mike from Ohio : 2/20/2019 11:15 am : link Quote: If they were planning on taking a qb at 6 overall he would play relatively soon. By having Eli back means the player taken at 6 will be a guy they think can help them now. Eli will play as long as teams in any semblance of playoff race.



That didn't sound to me like "they are not thinking about QB at #6." That sounded like if they pick a guy at #6 he will play this year only if the Giants are out of it. That didn't sound to me like "they are not thinking about QB at #6." That sounded like if they pick a guy at #6 he will play this year only if the Giants are out of it.

Thank you for the information and keep it coming GiantBlue : 2/20/2019 11:16 am : link I would love if they sign Williams in FA and then re-sign Brown. That would solidify the line and allow us to draft one or two OL an put Wheeler in the back-up LT/RT role.



I am in the 50/50 camp on OBJ. I love his playmaking, speed, what he does to the defenses.....but also see where a trade makes sense because we can add a premium pick and maybe another and the draft this year is deep in WR talent.



I still love the sight (in my mind) of Haskins directing our offense with a solid OL, Barkley, Engram & our WR set as it plays out. I think he has the make-up to be our guy for 20 years.



Just my 2 cents....but I am excited with the prospect of this offseason because I believe DG has a smart plan in place.

Agree rocco8112 : 2/20/2019 11:17 am : link if the Giants signed Beckham long term and had reservations about working with a rookie QB they are idiots.

RE: Also AdamBrag : 2/20/2019 11:19 am : link

Quote: WTF would the Giants have just given OBJ that big contract if they felt he wasn't a good fit for a young QB?!



If true, holy (blank)!



Because Eli is going to be the starter for the next 4 years! In comment 14300750 Eric from BBI said:Because Eli is going to be the starter for the next 4 years!

A considerable reactionary perspective JonC : 2/20/2019 11:19 am : link Fans got the front office they deserved with all the win now whining. Thanks for sharing, jt.

RE: Good to see they think they are a few tweaks away from FranknWeezer : 2/20/2019 11:20 am : link

Quote: competing. That philosophy has worked wonders for the last 6 or 7 years.



Bwahhahhaahhaa!! In comment 14300771 St. Jimmy said:Bwahhahhaahhaa!!

And I do agree with many on here Mike from Ohio : 2/20/2019 11:20 am : link that if all of this information is an accurate reflection of the Giants thinking, the team is a bigger mess than many of us thought.



Trading Beckham is not a win now move. If they signed him to a big money contract as a piece of the rebuild, trading him the next year and saddling themselves with a huge dead money hit when trying to compete is bafflingly short sighted.

RE: This team is a complete mess Justlurking : 2/20/2019 11:21 am : link

Quote: They don't know which end is up.



seriously. if this stuff is true, they are a complete disaster. In comment 14300756 Go Terps said:seriously. if this stuff is true, they are a complete disaster.

So will OBJ and their 2020 #1 be enough stoneman : 2/20/2019 11:21 am : link to move to the 2020 #1 hole - will be interesting on who owns #1 next year.

RE: A considerable reactionary perspective Britt in VA : 2/20/2019 11:21 am : link

Quote: Fans got the front office they deserved with all the win now whining. Thanks for sharing, jt.



Hasn't most of the whining been against that notion? In comment 14300787 JonC said:Hasn't most of the whining been against that notion?

RE: Good to see they think they are a few tweaks away from Justlurking : 2/20/2019 11:22 am : link

Quote: competing. That philosophy has worked wonders for the last 6 or 7 years.



Meaningful football in December! In comment 14300771 St. Jimmy said:Meaningful football in December!

RE: RE: A considerable reactionary perspective JonC : 2/20/2019 11:22 am : link

RE: A considerable reactionary perspective Mike from Ohio : 2/20/2019 11:22 am : link

Quote: Fans got the front office they deserved with all the win now whining. Thanks for sharing, jt.



If Giants ownership is making front office hiring decisions based on what fans want then the problem goes well beyond the fans, Shurmur and Gettlemen.



Sadly, I think ownership has shown that their decision making is driven primarily by trying to placate fans and the media in the absence of any real plan. In comment 14300787 JonC said:If Giants ownership is making front office hiring decisions based on what fans want then the problem goes well beyond the fans, Shurmur and Gettlemen.Sadly, I think ownership has shown that their decision making is driven primarily by trying to placate fans and the media in the absence of any real plan.

Thanks JT Matt in SGS : 2/20/2019 11:23 am : link great to see you posting again!



Good info and interesting, and it makes sense considering how the Giants operate.



Odell's deal always was more of a 3 year one to me so trading him after next year (or the year after that) is something which I thought the Giants would go. The Giants are building around Saquon, as they should.

RE: Good to see they think they are a few tweaks away from Britt in VA : 2/20/2019 11:23 am : link

Quote: competing. That philosophy has worked wonders for the last 6 or 7 years.



The problem with this is you are trying to combine this regime with the previous regime.



The two must be separated. The new regime turned over 66% of the roster. 2/3 of the roster was replaced in a single offseason. That's not "a few tweaks". In comment 14300771 St. Jimmy said:The problem with this is you are trying to combine this regime with the previous regime.The two must be separated. The new regime turned over 66% of the roster. 2/3 of the roster was replaced in a single offseason. That's not "a few tweaks".

. Go Terps : 2/20/2019 11:25 am : link All offseason (longer, actually) I have said the Giants have no plan and are desperately in need of an outside party to provide a complete assessment and plan for the organization.



This isn't about trading it down and rebuilding; it's always been "one more run with Eli".

well if they go this route bluepepper : 2/20/2019 11:25 am : link than can we at least agree that the bar has to be set accordingly? Playing hard and improving the culture ain't good enough. They need to win as in 10 plus or the season is a failure.

RE: Thanks JT Greg from LI : 2/20/2019 11:25 am : link

Quote: The Giants are building around Saquon, as they should.



Who was the last championship team to be built around a running back - the '90s Cowboys? In comment 14300799 Matt in SGS said:Who was the last championship team to be built around a running back - the '90s Cowboys?

RE: RE: Good to see they think they are a few tweaks away from Mike from Ohio : 2/20/2019 11:27 am : link

the best news there if this is true UConn4523 : 2/20/2019 11:28 am : link is that we wouldn't be extending Eli. If they want to get draft capital to move up next year when Eli is off the books, fine by me.

RE: RE: Thanks JT Britt in VA : 2/20/2019 11:30 am : link

What was the strength of the 2013 Seahawks offense? In comment 14300805 Greg from LI said:What was the strength of the 2013 Seahawks offense?

RE: RE: Thanks JT Matt in SGS : 2/20/2019 11:31 am : link

RE: RE: Thanks JT giants#1 : 2/20/2019 11:32 am : link

RE: Also Joey in VA : 2/20/2019 11:34 am : link

Quote: WTF would the Giants have just given OBJ that big contract if they felt he wasn't a good fit for a young QB?!



If true, holy (blank)! It's easier to trade a contract than the player and his demands is my guess. I think it's a hedge, they don't want him mopey and hope he turns it around but if not he's more tradeable. In comment 14300750 Eric from BBI said:It's easier to trade a contract than the player and his demands is my guess. I think it's a hedge, they don't want him mopey and hope he turns it around but if not he's more tradeable.

Hard to see Brown signing before FA BillT : 2/20/2019 11:34 am : link It would seem that would take a pretty generous offer and he’s not good enough to warrant that

RE: I don’t doubt your reporting.... dep026 : 2/20/2019 11:34 am : link

Quote: ....but my goodness, how much longer will this team be content with subpar quarterback play and no succession plan in place?



It’s time for people to worry about an OL or defense first. If the playoffs told us anything, is that QB play doesn’t win games like most people want to believe. In comment 14300722 Vin_Cuccs said:It’s time for people to worry about an OL or defense first. If the playoffs told us anything, is that QB play doesn’t win games like most people want to believe.

And the... bw in dc : 2/20/2019 11:35 am : link Eli Sentimentality Tour continues another US leg...



As I expected, this incredibly incompetent front office is falling for the Fool's Gold that was the second half of the season.





RE: So one team, then, the 2013 Seahawks dep026 : 2/20/2019 11:35 am : link

Quote: Seems like a low percentage strategy then



While Anderson wasn’t great... Denver revolved around a run game and defense. In comment 14300816 Greg from LI said:While Anderson wasn’t great... Denver revolved around a run game and defense.

RE: So one team, then, the 2013 Seahawks Britt in VA : 2/20/2019 11:35 am : link

Quote: Seems like a low percentage strategy then



Well, to be fair, they made it to back to back Superbowls and had they actually RUN THE BALL at the end of the second one, they would have won that one too.



Sign me up for building a team that can go to back to back Superbowls. In comment 14300816 Greg from LI said:Well, to be fair, they made it to back to back Superbowls and had they actually RUN THE BALL at the end of the second one, they would have won that one too.Sign me up for building a team that can go to back to back Superbowls.

RE: RE: Thanks JT FranknWeezer : 2/20/2019 11:36 am : link

OK, I am loading up the guns..... Doomster : 2/20/2019 11:37 am : link No tease of where this info came from?



1. If the Giants are really committed to winning this year, the choice is Eli or a free agent.....cutting Eli saves 17M....and all of that may be gobbled up by the free agent....but does that guarantee we win?



So the safe play is to keep Eli......but what if, in some mock drafts, no qb's are taken when we are at the podium? That means we have the pick of the qb litter in the draft(Or, if DG doesn't like the qb's this year, and someone approaches him for the pick, we could possibly have a windfall)....I would find it hard for DG to not pull the trigger on someone...which means a first round pick who may not contribute this year, to help this team win.....



But let's say DG doesn't draft a QB....and has a winning season with improvements to the roster.....that makes getting a qb much harder next year, without selling the farm....



2. I do not see that happening unless OBj pulls a Pittsburg Shuffle, like Antonio Brown....and besides, we don't even know what kind of year OBj will have yet....



3.They can like him, love him, even adopt him if they want.....but they don't know if he can play or if that shoulder can stand up to the rigors of the NFL....



4. The only way a trade down happens is, you think there are several players of equal value to your team that you think will still be there later, AND someone has to come a callin' for that pick......



5. Do we need another sink hole of cap money in one player in the OL, like Solder? I would rather Draft a RT, or find an adequate replacement, rather than do another Solder deal...



6. Why would he sign BEFORE , and not try to get his best deal on the open market? Besides, I don't think he can sign before March 14th...As for Halapio, I hope he is replaced.....as for RT, hope DG does not get in a bidding war for Williams....and it's even possible someone may overpay Brown.....





. arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 11:37 am : link Forcing one specific strategy to try and win is a losing proposition. There are different ways to do it.

Thanks AcidTest : 2/20/2019 11:38 am : link for the information.



I think Beckham is more likely to be traded next year, but because the cap hit is more manageable than this year. Like others, I find it difficult to believe the Giants would have signed him to a long term deal if they didn't want him around a young QB.



I do hope the Giants trade down, but neither Gettleman or Reese has even done so. I'm typically against trading down out of the top 10, but the talent available at #6 might not be enough to outweigh the extra draft picks that could be had by doing so. That of course assumes you can find a trade partner.



I am fine signing Williams, and resigning Brown.

Run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer.... Britt in VA : 2/20/2019 11:38 am : link That's always been a tried and true way to win. If you got a QB on top of it, you're in good shape.

The other question is who is the QB next year BillT : 2/20/2019 11:39 am : link If all this is true are they counting on drafting a QB next year than ready to start. How could anyone think that’s a realistic plan.

Thank you for posting ij_reilly : 2/20/2019 11:39 am : link Info is appreciated

RE: Hard to see Brown signing before FA giants#1 : 2/20/2019 11:43 am : link

Quote: It would seem that would take a pretty generous offer and he’s not good enough to warrant that



Eh, agents likely know who's interested and at what price. I guess they can take him to FA and hope that someone that misses out on the better OGs gets desperate and overpays, but there's also a risk that teams fill their needs and he's forced to then sign a cheap deal (like Fluker last year) in the 2nd/3rd wave of FA. In comment 14300815 BillT said:Eh, agents likely know who's interested and at what price. I guess they can take him to FA and hope that someone that misses out on the better OGs gets desperate and overpays, but there's also a risk that teams fill their needs and he's forced to then sign a cheap deal (like Fluker last year) in the 2nd/3rd wave of FA.

So Jints Central likes the 2020 QB bw in dc : 2/20/2019 11:43 am : link class better. Fine.



But if they are "all in" on Eli and winning, you can't rule out this team getting to 9-10 wins. As much as I think it's a long shot, and really galactically stupid as a plan, it can't be ruled out in this league of attrition.



If that happens, Jints Central can kiss goodbye any chance of getting a crack at the "better 2020 QB class".



Well, without coughing up a ton of compensation to move up from the 15-23 spot.

RE: OK, I am loading up the guns..... GiantGrit : 2/20/2019 11:43 am : link

Quote: No tease of where this info came from?



1. If the Giants are really committed to winning this year, the choice is Eli or a free agent.....cutting Eli saves 17M....and all of that may be gobbled up by the free agent....but does that guarantee we win?



So the safe play is to keep Eli......but what if, in some mock drafts, no qb's are taken when we are at the podium? That means we have the pick of the qb litter in the draft(Or, if DG doesn't like the qb's this year, and someone approaches him for the pick, we could possibly have a windfall)....I would find it hard for DG to not pull the trigger on someone...which means a first round pick who may not contribute this year, to help this team win.....



But let's say DG doesn't draft a QB....and has a winning season with improvements to the roster.....that makes getting a qb much harder next year, without selling the farm....



2. I do not see that happening unless OBj pulls a Pittsburg Shuffle, like Antonio Brown....and besides, we don't even know what kind of year OBj will have yet....



3.They can like him, love him, even adopt him if they want.....but they don't know if he can play or if that shoulder can stand up to the rigors of the NFL....



4. The only way a trade down happens is, you think there are several players of equal value to your team that you think will still be there later, AND someone has to come a callin' for that pick......



5. Do we need another sink hole of cap money in one player in the OL, like Solder? I would rather Draft a RT, or find an adequate replacement, rather than do another Solder deal...



6. Why would he sign BEFORE , and not try to get his best deal on the open market? Besides, I don't think he can sign before March 14th...As for Halapio, I hope he is replaced.....as for RT, hope DG does not get in a bidding war for Williams....and it's even possible someone may overpay Brown.....





Why would anyone here say where they got their info from? We've been told by mods that people with the team read this forum. Why would you throw someone you know under the bus and get them fired just to appease people who won't believe it regardless of the source.

In comment 14300823 Doomster said:Why would anyone here say where they got their info from? We've been told by mods that people with the team read this forum. Why would you throw someone you know under the bus and get them fired just to appease people who won't believe it regardless of the source.

And trading OBJ leaves this question BillT : 2/20/2019 11:43 am : link Who the heck would be the #1 WR if he’s dealt. They don’t grow on trees.

. arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 11:43 am : link Jamon Brown is an ideal depth guy - if we could upgrade RT/RG and then still have him as a reserve on top of it, I'd be very happy. Even if that means Halapio is in the middle. Not totally willing to completely write him off yet - he might be passable. I know PS and DG both still have him in their plans - they've kind of alluded to that much in after-season interviews.

and Giants fans should know as well giants#1 : 2/20/2019 11:45 am : link as anyone that you can win with an offense based on running the ball. Unless you blacked out the 2000 SB, that was all Lewis and the Ravens D.

Halapio BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/20/2019 11:47 am : link sucks. I am really disappointed that everyone is so gung-ho about him. I didn't see one thing out of him during the beginning of season or preseason that screamed he could handle the position as a starter. We were getting destroyed at the point of attack up the middle with him there.

"Win as many games as possible" Ten Ton Hammer : 2/20/2019 11:47 am : link and "take a shot at the 2020 class" are two things that simply don't compute.



With Eli in the last year of his deal, they're now forcing themselves into a corner: either re-sign him past this year, or overpay to move up in the 2020 draft for a QB, which will certainly be a heavy price to pay.

RE: . giants#1 : 2/20/2019 11:48 am : link

Quote: Jamon Brown is an ideal depth guy - if we could upgrade RT/RG and then still have him as a reserve on top of it, I'd be very happy. Even if that means Halapio is in the middle. Not totally willing to completely write him off yet - he might be passable. I know PS and DG both still have him in their plans - they've kind of alluded to that much in after-season interviews.



Mid-rounds are a good place to grab some interior OL depth and luckily we have a few extra picks there this year. I'd be surprised if they don't take at least one C/G in the 4th-5th rounds to compete with Halapio/Pulley at C and/or Brown at RG. In comment 14300837 arcarsenal said:Mid-rounds are a good place to grab some interior OL depth and luckily we have a few extra picks there this year. I'd be surprised if they don't take at least one C/G in the 4th-5th rounds to compete with Halapio/Pulley at C and/or Brown at RG.

RE: BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/20/2019 11:48 am : link

Quote: and "take a shot at the 2020 class" are two things that simply don't compute.



With Eli in the last year of his deal, they're now forcing themselves into a corner: either re-sign him past this year, or overpay to move up in the 2020 draft for a QB, which will certainly be a heavy price to pay.



On the brighter side, we could tank in 2020 and have a shot at Trevor Lawrence. In comment 14300843 Ten Ton Hammer said:On the brighter side, we could tank in 2020 and have a shot at Trevor Lawrence.

RE: And the... Bill L : 2/20/2019 11:48 am : link

Quote: Eli Sentimentality Tour continues another US leg...



As I expected, this incredibly incompetent front office is falling for the Fool's Gold that was the second half of the season.





This doesn't make sense to me. Nor does GoTerps, "it's all about Eli". Or any of the other "win now" complaints.



Win now would likely mean getting a plethora of old, established FA vets. Don't see that happening. Listed here is one FA (plus Brown). All young and both necessities (wouldn't you agree that having a capable OLine is a necessity?) for ELi but also for the future?



Entering the draft is not a "win now" or Eli-driven thing. They're pretty much required to enter the draft. And, having done so, unless you're Minnesota or whoever it was, you're required to pick a player. I can't say for sure, but my guess is that they will pick players who fit both current gaps and future growth.



You yourself said that you wouldn't waste a #6 on a QB in this draft. Well, there is no viable substitute for Eli this year and there would not be even if they went all in for a QB at #6. So, Eli's presence says nothing whatsoever about win now or build for the future. Moving down to move up next year is not a win it for ELi strategy or one that says they have no succession plan.



The only alternative to what they're doing wrt to the win in 2019 versus win post-ELi would be to do the '76'er "process" thing and totally tank for number one in 2020 by cutting Eli and having no QB at all. Which they could easily do with Lauletta. And, I don't see anyone that would accept a total tank job.



This carping about Eli is dumb because he is actually pretty irrelevant to any of the steps outlined above. His presence doesn't force them to do anything and it doesn't prevent them from doing any thing. He's simply the designated placeholder at QB because he's really the only option that makes sense in the overall scheme for the future (which likely is Fromm or Tua). In comment 14300818 bw in dc said:This doesn't make sense to me. Nor does GoTerps, "it's all about Eli". Or any of the other "win now" complaints.Win now would likely mean getting a plethora of old, established FA vets. Don't see that happening. Listed here is one FA (plus Brown). All young and both necessities (wouldn't you agree that having a capable OLine is a necessity?) for ELi but also for the future?Entering the draft is not a "win now" or Eli-driven thing. They're pretty much required to enter the draft. And, having done so, unless you're Minnesota or whoever it was, you're required to pick a player. I can't say for sure, but my guess is that they will pick players who fit both current gaps and future growth.You yourself said that you wouldn't waste a #6 on a QB in this draft. Well, there is no viable substitute for Eli this year and there would not be even if they went all in for a QB at #6. So, Eli's presence says nothing whatsoever about win now or build for the future. Moving down to move up next year is not a win it for ELi strategy or one that says they have no succession plan.The only alternative to what they're doing wrt to the win in 2019 versus win post-ELi would be to do the '76'er "process" thing and totally tank for number one in 2020 by cutting Eli and having no QB at all. Which they could easily do with Lauletta. And, I don't see anyone that would accept a total tank job.This carping about Eli is dumb because he is actually pretty irrelevant to any of the steps outlined above. His presence doesn't force them to do anything and it doesn't prevent them from doing any thing. He's simply the designated placeholder at QB because he's really the only option that makes sense in the overall scheme for the future (which likely is Fromm or Tua).

Good stuff ....all makes sense to me George from PA : 2/20/2019 11:49 am : link The Anti-Eli crowd will not be happy.



Secure RT....add depth..OL should finally be serviceable. It took 9 years. Ugh



BPA @6 should be on defense, especially if a couple of QBs go early.



OBJ does not have much patience.



Thank you.....

To add to what OP put GoDeep13 : 2/20/2019 11:49 am : link Apparently SF would rather have OBJ than Brown. Not willing to fully part with their #2 overall pick yet. Currently working the angle of a swap of 1sts, a 3rd, and 2020 2nd round pick. Giants not amused

RE: Britt in VA : 2/20/2019 11:50 am : link

Quote: and "take a shot at the 2020 class" are two things that simply don't compute.



With Eli in the last year of his deal, they're now forcing themselves into a corner: either re-sign him past this year, or overpay to move up in the 2020 draft for a QB, which will certainly be a heavy price to pay.



Well, he said they may be trying to stockpile draft picks this year to make a move in 2020. Which would jive with what Gettleman has always said. If you see a guy you covet you move heaven and earth to get him.



The Chiefs moved from what? 27 to 10 to get Mahomes? And the price wasn't even that bad. Let's not act like it's some impossible feat. In comment 14300843 Ten Ton Hammer said:Well, he said they may be trying to stockpile draft picks this year to make a move in 2020. Which would jive with what Gettleman has always said. If you see a guy you covet you move heaven and earth to get him.The Chiefs moved from what? 27 to 10 to get Mahomes? And the price wasn't even that bad. Let's not act like it's some impossible feat.

RE: Yes, it's galactically stupid to try and get to 10 wins. bw in dc : 2/20/2019 11:52 am : link

Quote: .



Of course it is because the intel also suggests Jints Central really likes the 2020 QB class. And in order to maximize the chances to get into position to choose a QB from that better basket, you need the another poor season to secure the highest possible draft slot.



I'm all for that as a strategy. But thinking you can get there by also competing for a playoff spot could seriously result in mortgaging the future... In comment 14300841 Britt in VA said:Of course it is because the intel also suggests Jints Central really likes the 2020 QB class. And in order to maximize the chances to get into position to choose a QB from that better basket, you need the another poor season to secure the highest possible draft slot.I'm all for that as a strategy. But thinking you can get there by also competing for a playoff spot could seriously result in mortgaging the future...

Build a winning roster.... PERIOD. Britt in VA : 2/20/2019 11:53 am : link It's not about tanking for this or planning for that.



Build a solid roster built around running the ball, stopping the run, and rushing the passer and the rest (QB) will work itself out.



It really is that simple.

Sounds to me there is a ton of pressure on Shurmur this year Sean : 2/20/2019 11:53 am : link .

RE: RE: Yes, it's galactically stupid to try and get to 10 wins. Britt in VA : 2/20/2019 11:54 am : link

Eric jtgiants : 2/20/2019 11:54 am : link Was told Bettcher LOVES Beal. He's someone who's going to get baptism by fire.



On Beckham. Was told Giants were VERY upset he didn't play at end of year. Also ESPN interview wasn't something that pleased him.



3. Admittedly. I'm in the minority, and still think Eli can play, but bottom line is that like Fromm and Th a as better prospects then this year's draft.

RE: Build a winning roster.... PERIOD. Sean : 2/20/2019 11:54 am : link

Quote: It's not about tanking for this or planning for that.



Build a solid roster built around running the ball, stopping the run, and rushing the passer and the rest (QB) will work itself out.



It really is that simple.



If it is that simple why did we sign Beckham to a massive contract? He doesn’t fit within the above parameters. In comment 14300851 Britt in VA said:If it is that simple why did we sign Beckham to a massive contract? He doesn’t fit within the above parameters.

How many QB"s not named UConn4523 : 2/20/2019 11:54 am : link Brady, Manning, Brees, Rogers (all HoFers) have won the Superbowl over the last 20 years? Of those teams how many had really good run games + defense? How many of Brady's titles came before he was even an elite QB where he leaned on the run game and defense?



Yes, i'd love one of those QB's but those chances are super low. Building around Barkley is absolutely a smart decision. It allows us to remain flexible enough to go several different directions with personnel as well.

Mike from ohio jtgiants : 2/20/2019 11:56 am : link Please reread what I wrote. There mmm it taking a qb at 6 overall. It will be an edge rusher. Perfect world is Josh Allen

RE: RE: Build a winning roster.... PERIOD. Britt in VA : 2/20/2019 11:56 am : link

Brown TommyWiseau : 2/20/2019 11:58 am : link Should be resigned, if someone manages to beats him out in camp he would make an excellent backup. We need all the talent wr can find on the Oline. He is better then John Jerry has ever been

RE: How many QB BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/20/2019 11:59 am : link

Quote: Brady, Manning, Brees, Rogers (all HoFers) have won the Superbowl over the last 20 years? Of those teams how many had really good run games + defense? How many of Brady's titles came before he was even an elite QB where he leaned on the run game and defense?



Yes, i'd love one of those QB's but those chances are super low. Building around Barkley is absolutely a smart decision. It allows us to remain flexible enough to go several different directions with personnel as well.



I can't think of one dynamic RB that was on a team that won the Super Bowl in the past 10 years lets say.



They all seem to be RB by a committee including the Patriots. In comment 14300856 UConn4523 said:I can't think of one dynamic RB that was on a team that won the Super Bowl in the past 10 years lets say.They all seem to be RB by a committee including the Patriots.

RE: RE: How many QB Britt in VA : 2/20/2019 12:00 pm : link

RE: Sounds to me there is a ton of pressure on Shurmur this year BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/20/2019 12:01 pm : link

Quote: .



What's crazy about that, is that Shurmur is very good at grooming a QB from a young age. He has had a ton of success doing so. We might miss out on that if we hamper him with Eli for his entire coaching career. In comment 14300852 Sean said:What's crazy about that, is that Shurmur is very good at grooming a QB from a young age. He has had a ton of success doing so. We might miss out on that if we hamper him with Eli for his entire coaching career.

jtgiants JonC : 2/20/2019 12:01 pm : link I heard the same about Fromm.

RE: RE: RE: How many QB BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/20/2019 12:01 pm : link

RE: RE: Ten Ton Hammer : 2/20/2019 12:02 pm : link

RE: RE: Build a winning roster.... PERIOD. Matt in SGS : 2/20/2019 12:03 pm : link

Yeah, well they had a nice window with him.... Britt in VA : 2/20/2019 12:04 pm : link three or four years of playoffs and back to back SB appearances on his back.



That's what you're trying to do, build a roster that can do what they did, IMO. Great defense, great running game.



They also were able to drop a rookie QB right into that mix and win.

RE: RE: RE: Bill L : 2/20/2019 12:05 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: Britt in VA : 2/20/2019 12:06 pm : link

Agree with George from PA, good stuff. Red Dog : 2/20/2019 12:06 pm : link The anti-Eli crowd are the biggest bunch of morons we have ever seen on this site, and that's saying a lot. Eli may not be all of what he once was, but he is light years ahead of anyone else they could get to QB this team. The real problems are elsewhere and need fixing, which DG is doing as fast as he can.



As for the rebuild plan, anyone who doesn't see what is going on is denser than Kryptonite.

RE: Halapio arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 12:06 pm : link

Quote: sucks. I am really disappointed that everyone is so gung-ho about him. I didn't see one thing out of him during the beginning of season or preseason that screamed he could handle the position as a starter. We were getting destroyed at the point of attack up the middle with him there.



Who is "gung ho" about him? No one.



Again - why posters continually need to inject gross hyperbole into their points is beyond me.



Not one person said anything about going all in on the guy.



The idea is - we may not have the resources to find 3 new starters in one offseason. If we can rebuild the right side, a stopgap like Halapio will probably suffice for a year. No one is asking the Giants to sign him to a 5 year, big money extension or just hand him the keys for the future based on nothing.



There are like 5 quarters of him playing OC in games that count right now. All of the absolute opinions based on such a small sample size are bizarre. In comment 14300842 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Who is "gung ho" about him? No one.Again - why posters continually need to inject gross hyperbole into their points is beyond me.Not one person said anything about going all in on the guy.The idea is - we may not have the resources to find 3 new starters in one offseason. If we can rebuild the right side, a stopgap like Halapio will probably suffice for a year. No one is asking the Giants to sign him to a 5 year, big money extension or just hand him the keys for the future based on nothing.There are like 5 quarters of him playing OC in games that count right now. All of the absolute opinions based on such a small sample size are bizarre.

RE: Agree with George from PA, good stuff. Britt in VA : 2/20/2019 12:07 pm : link

Quote: The anti-Eli crowd are the biggest bunch of morons we have ever seen on this site, and that's saying a lot. Eli may not be all of what he once was, but he is light years ahead of anyone else they could get to QB this team. The real problems are elsewhere and need fixing, which DG is doing as fast as he can.



As for the rebuild plan, anyone who doesn't see what is going on is denser than Kryptonite.



Haha, seeing a lot of old handles popping up recently. Welcome back! In comment 14300877 Red Dog said:Haha, seeing a lot of old handles popping up recently. Welcome back!

Overall uther99 : 2/20/2019 12:07 pm : link this says to me they don't like any of the QBs at 6 this year. Fair enough. The rest of it kinda falls in line after that

RE: Agree with George from PA, good stuff. Greg from LI : 2/20/2019 12:08 pm : link

Quote: Eli may not be all of what he once was, but he is light years ahead of anyone else they could get to QB this team.



That seems a bit presumptuous, given that he's average at best at this point. In comment 14300877 Red Dog said:That seems a bit presumptuous, given that he's average at best at this point.

RE: RE: How many QB UConn4523 : 2/20/2019 12:08 pm : link

On the oline jtgiants : 2/20/2019 12:09 pm : link They love Halapio. He's the center. I was told Jamon Brown and Giants have already had substantial talks on extension. It will be done sooner then later is what I was told. It's expected to be done in the next few weeks





. arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 12:09 pm : link Also, Pat Shurmur actually played center - he was a 3 year starter @ Mich St. So, I'm inclined to believe he has a little bit of an idea regarding what he's looking for there.



If he sees something in Halapio, I'm willing to give it a shot.

I will say one thing PaulN : 2/20/2019 12:12 pm : link When you start 1-7, then finish 4-4, you don't look at the 4-04 and think you are improving, you are a 5 win team period. As much as I am sick and tired of watching this team go downhill, I still do believe that Gettleman is a great drafter and the team will eventually be a good team, this is just going to take longer then we like, just pray stupid Mara don't pull the plug on Gettleman, because if he does that this team is screwed.

Also.... Britt in VA : 2/20/2019 12:12 pm : link Quote: The whole league has their eyes on the 2020 QBs and we're more than a year out from it. They're going to be a hot commodity, and it won't be a trade into the 10 spot. It'll likely be top 5, if not higher.



I thought last years QB draft class rivaled 1983 and 2004 as far as anticipation/expectation? Wasn't that repeated on here ad nausium?



How many picks were given up to get those guys? How many firsts?



Darnold: 3 2nd rounders

Allen: 2 2nd rounders (and got a pick in return)

Rosen: a 3rd and a 5th.



That's all of the picks given up in trades for that class. I thought last years QB draft class rivaled 1983 and 2004 as far as anticipation/expectation? Wasn't that repeated on here ad nausium?How many picks were given up to get those guys? How many firsts?Darnold: 3 2nd roundersAllen: 2 2nd rounders (and got a pick in return)Rosen: a 3rd and a 5th.That's all of the picks given up in trades for that class.

RE: . Greg from LI : 2/20/2019 12:13 pm : link

Quote: If he sees something in Halapio, I'm willing to give it a shot.



Glad he sees it, because no one else who saw Halapio play last year saw it. In comment 14300889 arcarsenal said:Glad he sees it, because no one else who saw Halapio play last year saw it.

RE: Halapio Beer Man : 2/20/2019 12:13 pm : link

Quote: sucks. I am really disappointed that everyone is so gung-ho about him. I didn't see one thing out of him during the beginning of season or preseason that screamed he could handle the position as a starter. We were getting destroyed at the point of attack up the middle with him there. I think that most people on BBI believe Halapio is not the answer at C. Most of the post seem to be of the flavor that the team needs an immediate upgrade at C & R. In comment 14300842 BigBlueDownTheShore said:I think that most people on BBI believe Halapio is not the answer at C. Most of the post seem to be of the flavor that the team needs an immediate upgrade at C & R.

Of course Eli can play and agree with Red Dog et al Big Blue '56 : 2/20/2019 12:14 pm : link that there’s no one available out there that is better. Continue to build the OL and this O will be lethal. Not can be, will be..The disclaimer has ALWAYS BEEN the continued rebuild of the OL..



The D obviously needs to be upgraded and yes, if possible, a QB of the future must be drafted. Sitting behind Eli would be invaluable, imv.



Get over this bullshit narrative that the ownership can’t let go of Eli.They let go of another Giants’ icon in Simms, they can part ways with Eli as well. He’s not what he was, we ELI GUYS get that, but we can still contend if the contingencies I cited above are met..

RE: RE: . Big Blue '56 : 2/20/2019 12:16 pm : link

It makes sense for them to hold onto Beckham now robbieballs2003 : 2/20/2019 12:17 pm : link And if they don't like what they have in him then he can be tradd bait to trade up to get our future QB. I don't want to trade Beckham but that plan makes sense to the question of how will we be able to trade up to get one of the QB?

Thanks for the info AcesUp : 2/20/2019 12:18 pm : link Not my preference but it's consistent with their approach. It's overly optimistic and procrastinating the inevitable but we'll see if it comes to fruition and if it works it. I hope it does.



Daryl Williams being the top FA target is the biggest no brainer on the planet with the need and DG connection.

Thanks Dankbeerman : 2/20/2019 12:19 pm : link love seeing posts like these, instantly changes the day and gets me fired up.

Thanks jt mrvax : 2/20/2019 12:19 pm : link If the Giants are upset that OBJ didn't play at last year's end, that says they believe he was faking or milking his injury.

RE: To add to what OP put TommyWiseau : 2/20/2019 12:19 pm : link

Quote: Apparently SF would rather have OBJ than Brown. Not willing to fully part with their #2 overall pick yet. Currently working the angle of a swap of 1sts, a 3rd, and 2020 2nd round pick. Giants not amused



I am hearing similar from a friend who works for an NFL agency. Giants are content with keeping him, 49ers want him but are unwilling to part with 2nd pick, want to swap 2 and 6 and give later picks. Giants say negotiations start with the 2nd pick In comment 14300848 GoDeep13 said:I am hearing similar from a friend who works for an NFL agency. Giants are content with keeping him, 49ers want him but are unwilling to part with 2nd pick, want to swap 2 and 6 and give later picks. Giants say negotiations start with the 2nd pick

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 12:21 pm : link

RE: Thanks jt ron mexico : 2/20/2019 12:22 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants are upset that OBJ didn't play at last year's end, that says they believe he was faking or milking his injury.



Who is saying that the Giants are upset that he didn't play at the end of the year?



In comment 14300905 mrvax said:Who is saying that the Giants are upset that he didn't play at the end of the year?

RE: RE: Thanks jt ron mexico : 2/20/2019 12:24 pm : link

Friend also said TommyWiseau : 2/20/2019 12:24 pm : link Colts are looking at AB but are concerned as to if he will mesh well with Luck

. arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 12:25 pm : link 133 snaps. That's how many plays Jon Halapio has @ OC in the NFL. Anyone who is able to have all the info they need based on that might want to submit a resume to an NFL office - you'd have to be a pretty good scout to have conclusive info based on nothing but that and no coaches film.



He might suck, he might not. Pretty sure no one can know that definitively right now.

re: Halapio/Brown AcesUp : 2/20/2019 12:32 pm : link I would grab a C/G in the 2nd or 4th round to compete with them. Value should be there at the 2nd for sure and C is relatively deep this year. It would be foolish to bank on that starting 5 alone, odds are we'll have a weak link between the two that holds the unit and offense back. They would need a hedge.

RE: re: Halapio/Brown arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 12:44 pm : link

Quote: I would grab a C/G in the 2nd or 4th round to compete with them. Value should be there at the 2nd for sure and C is relatively deep this year. It would be foolish to bank on that starting 5 alone, odds are we'll have a weak link between the two that holds the unit and offense back. They would need a hedge.



Absolutely - I'm fine doing that.



I'm not suggesting Halapio should just be handed anything - just that it IS a position Shurmur played and understands pretty well. So, I'm inclined to believe that he has a good eye for that specific spot on the OL as much as any other. If he really likes the guy and thinks he could work out there, it can't hurt to give it a shot for more than a game and a half and find out.



I would ideally prefer to have alternatives to try if it doesn't work - I think any reasonable plan would involve that. In comment 14300935 AcesUp said:Absolutely - I'm fine doing that.I'm not suggesting Halapio should just be handed anything - just that it IS a position Shurmur played and understands pretty well. So, I'm inclined to believe that he has a good eye for that specific spot on the OL as much as any other. If he really likes the guy and thinks he could work out there, it can't hurt to give it a shot for more than a game and a half and find out.I would ideally prefer to have alternatives to try if it doesn't work - I think any reasonable plan would involve that.

RE: Info Gatorade Dunk : 2/20/2019 1:00 pm : link

Quote: Why is it that the Giants are not likely to trade down?



Because Gettleman never has, in any round, as a GM. In comment 14300747 Archer said:Because Gettleman never has, in any round, as a GM.

If this Ron Johnson : 2/20/2019 1:01 pm : link is what the oline ends up being, (solder Hernandez halapio Brown Williams) …. would people consider it "fixed" finally?

RE: Thanks for the info Eman11 : 2/20/2019 1:03 pm : link

Quote: Not my preference but it's consistent with their approach. It's overly optimistic and procrastinating the inevitable but we'll see if it comes to fruition and if it works it. I hope it does.



Daryl Williams being the top FA target is the biggest no brainer on the planet with the need and DG connection.



If he was healthy he would be but isn't he coming off a major knee injury and surgery? I think he's definitely someone to pursue no question, but it's not a no brainer for me unless it's certain he's 100% healthy or will be by training camp. In comment 14300902 AcesUp said:If he was healthy he would be but isn't he coming off a major knee injury and surgery? I think he's definitely someone to pursue no question, but it's not a no brainer for me unless it's certain he's 100% healthy or will be by training camp.

If you truly believe that winning in the NFL Mike from Ohio : 2/20/2019 1:04 pm : link is as simple as run the ball, stop the run, and rush the passer, why would you ever move Heaven and Earth to get a QB?



If this team loves the 2020 QB draft class and is willing to go for wins this year because they can always sacrifice multiple draft picks to get back into the top 5 for one of those guys, would you really argue they are following that philosophy? As another poster asked, then why sign OBJ?



I think what you are suggesting is a silly oversimplification of team building.

He qualified that statement... Britt in VA : 2/20/2019 1:06 pm : link by saying a "true franchise QB", which I'm assuming would be in the mold of a Luck or similar.



As far as a team building philosophy, that has been a football philosophy as old as the game itself.



You can win doing those things. Having a QB is the cherry on top.

RE: If this arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 1:08 pm : link

Quote: is what the oline ends up being, (solder Hernandez halapio Brown Williams) …. would people consider it "fixed" finally?



Not yet, but closer.



I think we can do better @ OC/RG than Halapio/Brown eventually - but those two guys might be able to hold their own as stopgaps. Ideally, both would be reserves - I think that's the point where I'd be comfortable saying the line was "fixed" In comment 14300993 Ron Johnson said:Not yet, but closer.I think we can do better @ OC/RG than Halapio/Brown eventually - but those two guys might be able to hold their own as stopgaps. Ideally, both would be reserves - I think that's the point where I'd be comfortable saying the line was "fixed"

RE: He qualified that statement... Mike from Ohio : 2/20/2019 1:09 pm : link

Quote: by saying a "true franchise QB", which I'm assuming would be in the mold of a Luck or similar.



As far as a team building philosophy, that has been a football philosophy as old as the game itself.



You can win doing those things. Having a QB is the cherry on top.



I didn't suggest that was not a team building philosophy. I was suggesting that if they loved the 2020 QB class, trading away multiple high draft picks to get a player who doesn't line up with that approach makes no sense.



You don't trade way up in the first round for a cherry on top when you don't yet have the horses to stop the run or rush the passer. In comment 14301004 Britt in VA said:I didn't suggest that was not a team building philosophy. I was suggesting that if they loved the 2020 QB class, trading away multiple high draft picks to get a player who doesn't line up with that approach makes no sense.You don't trade way up in the first round for a cherry on top when you don't yet have the horses to stop the run or rush the passer.

RE: RE: RE: . Gatorade Dunk : 2/20/2019 1:09 pm : link

. arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 1:12 pm : link The line was still very bad in several instances after Halapio got hurt. It wasn't until after the bye that the line started to look less like a complete trainwreck and more of the plain "not so good" variety.



I'm sure he wasn't 100% comfortable right away - but we're going to need a little more than < 150 snaps in games that count to really make any sort of determination. There's just not enough to go by as is.

RE: RE: He qualified that statement... Britt in VA : 2/20/2019 1:13 pm : link

So it’s “all in with Eli” again The_Boss : 2/20/2019 1:16 pm : link Only to finish (most likely) third and out of the playoffs. Then we trade Beckham? Great plan.

all in with Eli is such a dumb concept.... Britt in VA : 2/20/2019 1:19 pm : link You can reshape a 53 man roster while still planning for a future with another QB.



Eli is a placeholder. Does not stop them from continuing their team building philosophy.

RE: So it’s “all in with Eli” again Giants38 : 2/20/2019 1:22 pm : link

Quote: Only to finish (most likely) third and out of the playoffs. Then we trade Beckham? Great plan.



Don’t you hate all the QBs anyway? What did you think would happen if we passed on the 1st round QBs? That we’d move on to Lauletta?



In any event, if we run it back with Eli, this franchise deserves everything that’s coming to it. The Giants will likely eek enough wins out to not be in position for one of those QBs. Then what will we do? If this comes to fruition, this franchise is the definition of garbage in, garbage out.



I am very high on Haskins and Murray. If we pass on them, the reason should not be to get more support for Eli; it should be because we did not like them. Eli is 38, and we need an actual succession plan. In comment 14301028 The_Boss said:Don’t you hate all the QBs anyway? What did you think would happen if we passed on the 1st round QBs? That we’d move on to Lauletta?In any event, if we run it back with Eli, this franchise deserves everything that’s coming to it. The Giants will likely eek enough wins out to not be in position for one of those QBs. Then what will we do? If this comes to fruition, this franchise is the definition of garbage in, garbage out.I am very high on Haskins and Murray. If we pass on them, the reason should not be to get more support for Eli; it should be because we did not like them. Eli is 38, and we need an actual succession plan.

RE: RE: Thanks for the info AcesUp : 2/20/2019 1:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14300902 AcesUp said:





Quote:





Not my preference but it's consistent with their approach. It's overly optimistic and procrastinating the inevitable but we'll see if it comes to fruition and if it works it. I hope it does.



Daryl Williams being the top FA target is the biggest no brainer on the planet with the need and DG connection.







If he was healthy he would be but isn't he coming off a major knee injury and surgery? I think he's definitely someone to pursue no question, but it's not a no brainer for me unless it's certain he's 100% healthy or will be by training camp.



Of course but the Giants won't know for sure until they get him in for a visit and checked out by their medical staff. We're talking about him as the top FA target not signing, which is up to him as well (see Norwell). In comment 14300997 Eman11 said:Of course but the Giants won't know for sure until they get him in for a visit and checked out by their medical staff. We're talking about him as the top FA target not signing, which is up to him as well (see Norwell).

RE: So it’s “all in with Eli” again Bill L : 2/20/2019 1:22 pm : link

Quote: Only to finish (most likely) third and out of the playoffs. Then we trade Beckham? Great plan.

Define "all in with Eli". Assuming that they like the 202 QB better and are willing to sacrifice more to get one or, simply, that they don't think a QB in 2019 is worth the #6 pick, what, in your opinion, would be the move that tells you they are all in on Eli versus just moving on to next season?



What, specifically, would you do differently (with the stipulation that your QB comes in the 202 draft)? In comment 14301028 The_Boss said:Define "all in with Eli". Assuming that they like the 202 QB better and are willing to sacrifice more to get one or, simply, that they don't think a QB in 2019 is worth the #6 pick, what, in your opinion, would be the move that tells you they are all in on Eli versus just moving on to next season?What, specifically, would you do differently (with the stipulation that your QB comes in the 202 draft)?

RE: RE: So it’s “all in with Eli” again Bill L : 2/20/2019 1:26 pm : link

RE: . Greg from LI : 2/20/2019 1:26 pm : link

Quote: I'm sure he wasn't 100% comfortable right away - but we're going to need a little more than < 150 snaps in games that count to really make any sort of determination. There's just not enough to go by as is.



He looked awful in preseason too. I was stunned when they named him the starter and couldn't believe they canned Jones in the process. Not that Jones was any great shakes, but he definitely looked better than Halapio.



Just not sure what they've seen in this guy to be so sold on him. In comment 14301016 arcarsenal said:He looked awful in preseason too. I was stunned when they named him the starter and couldn't believe they canned Jones in the process. Not that Jones was any great shakes, but he definitely looked better than Halapio.Just not sure what they've seen in this guy to be so sold on him.

So this season will be wrapped up by Halloween again Default : 2/20/2019 1:27 pm : link ...

RE: jtgiants The_Boss : 2/20/2019 1:27 pm : link

Quote: I heard the same about Fromm.



That’s great. Fromm is my hope for 2020. Glad they agree. In comment 14300867 JonC said:That’s great. Fromm is my hope for 2020. Glad they agree.

Beckham & Young QB/Brown Rong5611 : 2/20/2019 1:29 pm : link Interesting comment.



There's another thread about Russel Wilson, grab him and you can keep Beckham.



I think re-signing Brown makes sense, as long as there is competition for the spot.



I'm not sold on Halapio. They will draft a center who could win the job.

RE: On the oline The_Boss : 2/20/2019 1:29 pm : link

Quote: They love Halapio. He's the center. I was told Jamon Brown and Giants have already had substantial talks on extension. It will be done sooner then later is what I was told. It's expected to be done in the next few weeks





They can and should try to do better than fucking Halapio. In comment 14300888 jtgiants said:They can and should try to do better than fucking Halapio.

RE: To add to what OP put AcidTest : 2/20/2019 1:30 pm : link

Quote: Apparently SF would rather have OBJ than Brown. Not willing to fully part with their #2 overall pick yet. Currently working the angle of a swap of 1sts, a 3rd, and 2020 2nd round pick. Giants not amused



That offer is what Gettleman was referring to when he talked about someone wanting his pick for a bag of donuts, a pretzel, and a hot dog. In comment 14300848 GoDeep13 said:That offer is what Gettleman was referring to when he talked about someone wanting his pick for a bag of donuts, a pretzel, and a hot dog.

RE: RE: RE: RE: . Big Blue '56 : 2/20/2019 1:30 pm : link

RE: If this The_Boss : 2/20/2019 1:34 pm : link

Quote: is what the oline ends up being, (solder Hernandez halapio Brown Williams) …. would people consider it "fixed" finally?



It would still be the worst starting OL in the division by a significant margin. In comment 14300993 Ron Johnson said:It would still be the worst starting OL in the division by a significant margin.

RE: RE: If this arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 1:35 pm : link

When Gettleman was hired Jay on the Island : 2/20/2019 1:36 pm : link The reason I wasn't thrilled was due to his age and the speculation that he was holding down the fort until Abrams was ready to take over as GM. MY concern was that Gettleman would focus on winning now while he was the GM due to his age rather than take a QB at 2 and have to wait a few years for them to be a contender. If all these reports are true then my fears have come to fruition.



As for Fromm I am a huge fan. He is my favorite QB in next years draft and out of all the QB's I think he checks off all the boxes. The issue is that the Giants will need to land the #1 or #2 overall pick in order to draft him. If they don't take a QB in round 1 I would like to see the Giants come away with Tyree Jackson on day two. Taking Jackson wouldn't prevent the Giants from taking a QB in 2020 if Jackson hasn't made enough progress.

Why can't it just be that.... Britt in VA : 2/20/2019 1:37 pm : link Gettleman appears to be building the team exactly how he said he was going to when he came in?



Why does it have to be some secret conspiracy?

RE: RE: So it’s “all in with Eli” again The_Boss : 2/20/2019 1:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301028 The_Boss said:





Quote:





Only to finish (most likely) third and out of the playoffs. Then we trade Beckham? Great plan.







Don’t you hate all the QBs anyway? What did you think would happen if we passed on the 1st round QBs? That we’d move on to Lauletta?



In any event, if we run it back with Eli, this franchise deserves everything that’s coming to it. The Giants will likely eek enough wins out to not be in position for one of those QBs. Then what will we do? If this comes to fruition, this franchise is the definition of garbage in, garbage out.



I am very high on Haskins and Murray. If we pass on them, the reason should not be to get more support for Eli; it should be because we did not like them. Eli is 38, and we need an actual succession plan.



I mean great plan as in I like it. Pass on every QB this year and target 2020. Trading Beckham then makes sense because I can easily see him being disgruntled while a rookie qb takes his lumps. In comment 14301038 Giants38 said:I mean great plan as in I like it. Pass on every QB this year and target 2020. Trading Beckham then makes sense because I can easily see him being disgruntled while a rookie qb takes his lumps.

RE: If this ZogZerg : 2/20/2019 1:43 pm : link

Quote: is what the oline ends up being, (solder Hernandez halapio Brown Williams) …. would people consider it "fixed" finally?



No. Definitely not. The Giants need to draft an OC/OG high as well. And, maybe another Tackle to work with. In comment 14300993 Ron Johnson said:No. Definitely not. The Giants need to draft an OC/OG high as well. And, maybe another Tackle to work with.

Thank you for sharing BBelle21 : 2/20/2019 2:00 pm : link Those are all interesting points and sounds much more reasonable and in line with what Gettleman may actually do. If they can keeping properly rebuilding the Oline, do it. The nonsense from the beat reporters and some in the fanbase is tiresome. Like the Russell Wilson nonsense is laughable.



If they love a QB next year, would much rather they solidify the Oline now and strengthen the defense before a young QB comes in. Not sure why so many fans don’t understand this and are so hell bent on throwing Eli out.

Thanks, JT for sharing. Diver_Down : 2/20/2019 2:02 pm : link The only point I disagree is with Williams at RT. He needs to be 100%. Not a fan of paying someone off the ambulatory squad. Now, Ja'Wuan James from Miami should be considered at RT. He is young and healthy.

RE: If this Toth029 : 2/20/2019 2:16 pm : link

Quote: is what the oline ends up being, (solder Hernandez halapio Brown Williams) …. would people consider it "fixed" finally?



Halapio and Brown are fringe NFL starters. Below average at that. In comment 14300993 Ron Johnson said:Halapio and Brown are fringe NFL starters. Below average at that.

RE: On the oline Rjanyg : 2/20/2019 2:45 pm : link

Quote: They love Halapio. He's the center. I was told Jamon Brown and Giants have already had substantial talks on extension. It will be done sooner then later is what I was told. It's expected to be done in the next few weeks





I am glad Jamon will be back. JT, did you hear anything on the Landon Collins front? In comment 14300888 jtgiants said:I am glad Jamon will be back. JT, did you hear anything on the Landon Collins front?

Rj jtgiants : 2/20/2019 3:36 pm : link Nothing definitive on Collins. I suspect 50/50 he's back.

as long as Eli BigBlueCane : 2/20/2019 3:40 pm : link is here, he will start no matter how terrible he is. B/c John Mara is exactly like his father.



And people laughed when I compared this team to the Browns, who at least, have a plan on paper.

RE: as long as Eli UConn4523 : 2/20/2019 3:48 pm : link

Quote: is here, he will start no matter how terrible he is. B/c John Mara is exactly like his father.



And people laughed when I compared this team to the Browns, who at least, have a plan on paper.



I laugh because we need to suck for multiple decades to be the Browns. And the Browns plan was to keep picking at the top of the draft until they got one right. Great plan. In comment 14301318 BigBlueCane said:I laugh because we need to suck for multiple decades to be the Browns. And the Browns plan was to keep picking at the top of the draft until they got one right. Great plan.

If true MotownGIANTS : 2/20/2019 3:58 pm : link DL is the #6 pick ... /w WR being the dark horse.

RE: RE: If this flycatcher : 2/20/2019 4:02 pm : link

RE: If true Ssanders9816 : 2/20/2019 4:05 pm : link

Quote: DL is the #6 pick ... /w WR being the dark horse.



Not a WR even close to being worth the #6 pick In comment 14301352 MotownGIANTS said:Not a WR even close to being worth the #6 pick

RE: RE: jtgiants Jay on the Island : 2/20/2019 4:10 pm : link

RE: RE: Good to see they think they are a few tweaks away from St. Jimmy : 2/20/2019 4:16 pm : link

[quote] In comment 14300771 St. Jimmy said:





Quote:





competing. That philosophy has worked wonders for the last 6 or 7 years.







The problem with this is you are trying to combine this regime with the previous regime.



The two must be separated. The new regime turned over 66% of the roster. 2/3 of the roster was replaced in a single offseason. That's not "a few tweaks". [/quote I agree that the two regimes need to be separated. But the message has been the same for a while just like the results. Now we see last years talk about competing as window dressing. It feels the same now.

I don't know that they are any closer to competing next year than they were at this time last year. Too much needs to be done. The pass rush is non-existent. That is going to take time to fix. That alone is probably too much to compete next year 8lin any meaningful way and the offense has problems too.



This is just a report. I am sure when the Giants start talking the message will be the same about competing. I am sick about hearing how they are going to compete. In comment 14300801 Britt in VA said:[quote] In comment 14300771 St. Jimmy said:Quote:competing. That philosophy has worked wonders for the last 6 or 7 years.The problem with this is you are trying to combine this regime with the previous regime.The two must be separated. The new regime turned over 66% of the roster. 2/3 of the roster was replaced in a single offseason. That's not "a few tweaks". [/quote I agree that the two regimes need to be separated. But the message has been the same for a while just like the results. Now we see last years talk about competing as window dressing. It feels the same now.I don't know that they are any closer to competing next year than they were at this time last year. Too much needs to be done. The pass rush is non-existent. That is going to take time to fix. That alone is probably too much to compete next year 8lin any meaningful way and the offense has problems too.This is just a report. I am sure when the Giants start talking the message will be the same about competing. I am sick about hearing how they are going to compete.

If the thread starter is accurate, Go Terps : 2/20/2019 4:23 pm : link then Mara and Gettleman really look like fools. Hitching the wagon to Eli again is foolish. Paying Beckham was just unbelievably stupid.

RE: If the thread starter is accurate, Bill L : 2/20/2019 4:27 pm : link

Quote: then Mara and Gettleman really look like fools. Hitching the wagon to Eli again is foolish. Paying Beckham was just unbelievably stupid.

Hitching the wagon how, specifically...assuming that the plan is to go for the elite QB, not available until 2020? Or any scenario that doesn't include picking Haskins and starting him from day 1. In comment 14301393 Go Terps said:Hitching the wagon how, specifically...assuming that the plan is to go for the elite QB, not available until 2020? Or any scenario that doesn't include picking Haskins and starting him from day 1.

Around a young QB, around a young QB jeff57 : 2/20/2019 4:37 pm : link Get the papers, get the papers.

RE: If this shit about OBJ is true Boy Cord : 2/20/2019 5:24 pm : link

Quote: god help us all....what a clown show.



I don’t buy the Odell comment. Giants knee before they resigned him a new QB would be in the fold soon. His personality hasn’t changed. In comment 14300744 Jints in Carolina said:I don’t buy the Odell comment. Giants knee before they resigned him a new QB would be in the fold soon. His personality hasn’t changed.

RE: Of course Eli can play and agree with Red Dog et al RDJR : 2/20/2019 8:44 pm : link

Quote: that there’s no one available out there that is better. Continue to build the OL and this O will be lethal. Not can be, will be..The disclaimer has ALWAYS BEEN the continued rebuild of the OL..



The D obviously needs to be upgraded and yes, if possible, a QB of the future must be drafted. Sitting behind Eli would be invaluable, imv.



Get over this bullshit narrative that the ownership can’t let go of Eli.They let go of another Giants’ icon in Simms, they can part ways with Eli as well. He’s not what he was, we ELI GUYS get that, but we can still contend if the contingencies I cited above are met..



Eli and Simms are no comparison when it comes to franchise loyalty. Eli has the Manning Mafia and all that comes along with it. The guy freaked when he was told he wasn’t going to play an entire game and the ownership caved and fired the coach. Similarly, I don’t see Eli as a guy that is going to be great at grooming his replacement. It’s not his DNA. He’s a starting QB and that’s it. He’ll quit when his time is up. In comment 14300896 Big Blue '56 said:Eli and Simms are no comparison when it comes to franchise loyalty. Eli has the Manning Mafia and all that comes along with it. The guy freaked when he was told he wasn’t going to play an entire game and the ownership caved and fired the coach. Similarly, I don’t see Eli as a guy that is going to be great at grooming his replacement. It’s not his DNA. He’s a starting QB and that’s it. He’ll quit when his time is up.

RE: RE: If this shit about OBJ is true Pan-handler : 2/20/2019 8:45 pm : link

If we are to believe jt Chris684 : 2/20/2019 9:09 pm : link which it seems the majority does, and I certainly do, them it’s obvious Beckham is more a pain in the ass than he is great teammate.



This was taken one step further when the CMB radio show today was talking about the Beckham/Jay Glazer stuff and apparently Glazer clarified that he was just reading the tea leaves. Most notably that Shurmur had to convince Giants brass that he could work with him and keeping him around was a good idea.



Yikes.

Makes sense to me WillVAB : 2/20/2019 9:26 pm : link The only people who think it’s a bad plan are those who want to force feed a shitty QB at 6 for the sake of change. Thankfully those people don’t run the team.



Riding it out with Eli and focusing on 20 for a QB is the prudent move.



The speculation with Beckham is essentially a hedge by the organization. They own his rights. Either he buys in and plays to the contract or they move him for assets next year. Don’t see anything unreasonable with that approach.



Brown and Williams will solidify the OL. That would be the best group since they won a SB, new center or not.



These moves make them competitive now with an eye to the future. I don’t see anything outlandish with this approach.

If you are Eli, and you know it is a rebuilding year where you will SGMen : 2/20/2019 9:37 pm : link once again likely be running for your life, why would you want to come back??? Ah, yes, the BIG MONEY he is due in the final year of his deal.



Look, get RT D. Williams in UFA; get an upgrade at OG over Brown if possible (2nd round pick, perhaps?); and, maybe upgrade WR Latimer with a UFA; well, you might have an offense that can move the ball consistently. Eli has the smarts and enough arm, he just lacks the legs to get it done against better defenses. That means our offense is limited to a degree.



I do believe Shurmur will create an offense geared towards Eli's strengths. Similar to the second half of last year. I am also really hoping QB Lauletta has a "lightbulb moment" this off-season and works his ass off. He needs to be the #2 QB based on developmental progress not some sick numbers game where we can't get Tanny 2.0 signed.

... christian : 2/20/2019 9:57 pm : link JT has posted credibly on this site before, so no reason to doubt the information.



What's incredibly disappointing is in a well ran business at this juncture only a few people are privy to personnel strategy.



If there's a weak link, that chatter gets out to those who benefit from having it.



So in a presumptive small circle, there's a real idiot. Or if unfortunately there's a big circle, the person in charge of letting that happen is a real idiot.



Either way, way to go Giants.

If the Giants plan MookGiants : 2/20/2019 10:08 pm : link is to even think about trading Beckham, then the time to do it is right now. I know cap implications, but this Giants team sucks. They aren't going to win anything next year. If the front office believes they can, when they are inevitably wrong again, the entire front office and coaching staffs need to be shown the door.



I dont think Eli should be brought back, but I'm not going to go nuts if he is brought back. But bringing him back and having the belief that they can actually win this year would be just as dumb as it was last year.



Why does anyone believe things are going to be different for the 2019 Giants? Saquon was great last year, sure he could be better, but I think everyone, giants front office included, would sign for what he did last year.



Where is the improvement going to come from that will suddenly make this team go from sucking total shit to being a team who can be a playoff team? The defense has holes everywhere.



I would love to be wrong, but I don't see any path to contending for the 2019 Giants. I'm fine with that, as long as it's not a season where the Giants front office actually believes going into the season that they could contend and makes moves in the offseason that show they believe that.



Every single move this off-season needs to be with an eye towards the future, not 2019.



Committing to Eli and thinking they can win in 2019 and waiting a year to trade Beckham wouldn't be surprising considering just about every move ownership and front office has made in last few years has been the wrong one.

if you don't want MookGiants : 2/20/2019 10:11 pm : link Beckham around a young QB because it would be disruptive, then you shouldnt want him around the team regardless. If he's hurting the team, then get rid of him and trade him now. The idea that they would wait one year to do it is insane. Not saying jtgiants is talking out of his ass, the way the Giants have operated for a while now it would not surprise me if all of what he is saying is actually true. And if it is true, we're in for a long, long while of losing.

... christian : 2/20/2019 10:21 pm : link Chasing a quick fix to return to contention is exactly what Reese did in 16, and it led to drafting a knucklehead in the 1st round and 3 huge contracts.



The cards fell right for 1 year, but it really accomplished nothing.



What the Giants need is a systematic build-up of talent. Not a repeat of a hurry up and get to contention plan.



The fundamentals and the depth on the team are broken. The team needs talent all over, not a patch job, and call it a day.



It's funny how some want Gettleman to do exactly what fucked Reese's career here.

RE: ... SGMen : 2/20/2019 10:31 pm : link

Quote: Chasing a quick fix to return to contention is exactly what Reese did in 16, and it led to drafting a knucklehead in the 1st round and 3 huge contracts.



The cards fell right for 1 year, but it really accomplished nothing.



What the Giants need is a systematic build-up of talent. Not a repeat of a hurry up and get to contention plan.



The fundamentals and the depth on the team are broken. The team needs talent all over, not a patch job, and call it a day.



It's funny how some want Gettleman to do exactly what fucked Reese's career here. Theoretically, we could "fix" the bulk of the offense in one off-season IF we can get UFA RT D. Williams, a clear upgrade to Wheeler; draft a starting OG that upgrades Brown; and, OC Hilapio comes back and plays well enough. The formula isn't perfect and relying on a draftee and a returning injured player is a bit risky but we as fans have to hope this "formula" works.



The league is about offense now and if a team can both RUN and PASS well than you have a shot every game.



This defense is missing a lot of pieces: LB's, FS and CB. You have to hope we draft a rookie edge rusher #1 (unless we go QB, always a possibility) who contributes game 1; DT McIntosh really comes on and is healthy; and, CB Beal is the real deal.



The key to our defense is having a solid, rotating DL and enough at LB to pressure QB's. I think we end up holding onto Vernon IF in fact we believe with some tweeks we can have a playoff team.



Now, if injuries hit us harder in 2019 than 2018, well, we could be in for a very long, hard year. Eli's last year at that. In comment 14301727 christian said:Theoretically, we could "fix" the bulk of the offense in one off-season IF we can get UFA RT D. Williams, a clear upgrade to Wheeler; draft a starting OG that upgrades Brown; and, OC Hilapio comes back and plays well enough. The formula isn't perfect and relying on a draftee and a returning injured player is a bit risky but we as fans have to hope this "formula" works.The league is about offense now and if a team can both RUN and PASS well than you have a shot every game.This defense is missing a lot of pieces: LB's, FS and CB. You have to hope we draft a rookie edge rusher #1 (unless we go QB, always a possibility) who contributes game 1; DT McIntosh really comes on and is healthy; and, CB Beal is the real deal.The key to our defense is having a solid, rotating DL and enough at LB to pressure QB's. I think we end up holding onto Vernon IF in fact we believe with some tweeks we can have a playoff team.Now, if injuries hit us harder in 2019 than 2018, well, we could be in for a very long, hard year. Eli's last year at that.

and Eli MookGiants : 2/20/2019 10:33 pm : link clearly is not capable of quarterbacking this roster to a playoff appearance.



Believing so ignores how bad the giants offense has been for more than a few years now.



Eli's not the only reason this team has sucked shit for a while now, but he's certainly one of the reasons. Yet the Giants year after year continue believing that he's suddenly going to find the fountain of youth. They cherry pick plays to show that he can still be an effective player.



I bet you could put Brett Favre out there right now and he would make some plays over the course of 16 games that looked like his old self.



When does it end? When Eli's 50? 60? There's nothing wrong with not being good enough at this point. Eli owes the giants nothing. He's one of the best players in franchise history and won 2 Super Bowls. I'll be forever grateful for that.



But its just time. I wouldn't care if they were just going to keep him around to mentor a young guy, but year after year the Giants keep having zero plan at QB. And they continue to suck.



They need to take the player at #6 that can help them most in the future. 2019 should not be the goal. Because even if every single bounce went their way and everything went perfect for the Giants in 2019, they still have zero chance to win a title. None.



Pat Shurmur and Dave Gettleman have done nothing in their careers to earn the benefit of the doubt. Shurmur is a loser and Gettleman has already been fired elsewhere, and if he didnt previously work for Giants he would never have been hired again elsewhere as a GM. I'm sure age would have played a role in that, I don't think he has a horrible resume, but he also doesn't have anything on there that should give him the benefit of the doubt.



John Mara scares me more than the GM does, though. The way everything has been handled by him going back 4-5 years now has been wrong. Firing Coughlin but keeping Reese being right at the top. Both needed to go and everything has turned to shit since.



I just want to see an actual path to contention for the Giants. I'm not sure theres a team in the league that has less hope for the future than the Giants. That can change quickly, sure, but what team would you say is in worse shape going forward? The Giants are definitely in that conversation.

Maybe they signed Beckham, even with the supposed red flags djm : 2/20/2019 10:35 pm : link Because they can eventually trade him if needed and recoup some of the value. They’d rather not lose an all pro wr for NOTHING.



Or, try and keep up here, much of this is complete bullshit or some of it is sort of blurred between real and make believe. I know, pretty heavy to process but it’s a theory.



Keep on decapitating everything giants based on some fun gossip.

... christian : 2/20/2019 10:39 pm : link SGmen -- by the shear number of things you've just described that need to happen, I think you are kinda making my point.

Don’t get me wrong I love the discussion djm : 2/20/2019 10:49 pm : link And I could see the giants trading Beckham this year or next year and maybe it’s due in part because they would be going younger at qb. Who knows. It could be that the giants are out thinking things and Beckham wouldn’t be a problem with the young qb assuming this young qb could actually play, if not just about any wr is going to lose their shit along with the rest of the team if the young qb sucks for too long. That’s just it, losing always leads to bad locker rooms. Winning covers it up. Always. Would the giants trade Beckham because of the dynamic between young qb and Beckham ? Maybe, or would they trade Beckham because they simply want to start over? It can be a little of both or just the latter.



Drama is only a factor when a team sucks. And there’s no direct correlation between the two. NONE. There is no proof that Drama or diva or “asshole” like behavior from a star player toxifies a team or hinders a team from winning. There’s absolutely no proof. The only proof out there is that teams can in fact win with some of the biggest assholes in world history controlling the locker room. This is just a fact. It’s all made up in some of your heads. And the minute the bat signal goes up some of you fly into your made up narrative.



Some of the biggest asshole WRs ever won dozens and dozens of games and won postseason games. They won Super Bowls. You know what wins and loses in the nfl? Coaching and talent. 99% of All the other shit is fucking soap opera bullshit. Cmon already.

RE: ... SGMen : 2/20/2019 11:47 pm : link

Quote: SGmen -- by the shear number of things you've just described that need to happen, I think you are kinda making my point. There is both skill and luck involved: bottom line is if the youth develops we have a shot. If not, we can be in for a long year. Nothing new there. In comment 14301742 christian said:There is both skill and luck involved: bottom line is if the youth develops we have a shot. If not, we can be in for a long year. Nothing new there.

Sounds like Devin White ryanmkeane : 2/20/2019 11:52 pm : link to me...he’s my pick if they pass on QB

I don't know which is more idiotic... #1 or #2? shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/21/2019 12:02 am : link And with the state of this ownership and front office the past 12-15 months, I can actually believe both of them to be true.

RE: Maybe they signed Beckham, even with the supposed red flags Go Terps : 2/21/2019 12:04 am : link

Quote: Because they can eventually trade him if needed and recoup some of the value. They’d rather not lose an all pro wr for NOTHING.



Or, try and keep up here, much of this is complete bullshit or some of it is sort of blurred between real and make believe. I know, pretty heavy to process but it’s a theory.



Keep on decapitating everything giants based on some fun gossip.



If they had traded him after 2016 like I originally suggested they would have pulled in a haul. But that would have upset the fanboys in the throwbacks that follow him on Instagram. That's the kind of thinking that is influencing key decisions, and that's why this team has been a laughingstock. In comment 14301734 djm said:If they had traded him after 2016 like I originally suggested they would have pulled in a haul. But that would have upset the fanboys in the throwbacks that follow him on Instagram. That's the kind of thinking that is influencing key decisions, and that's why this team has been a laughingstock.

There seems to be this weird thing going NoGainDayne : 2/21/2019 1:24 am : link on where no matter how bad things get people want to really lean into this idea that we have any tangible reasons to believe there are the right people at the helm.



Talking about McIntosh and Beal (real deal Beal as some call him) as if they have shown even a fraction of the talent we need to field a competitive defense shows almost a concerning level of blind optimism.







RE: RE: And the... .McL. : 2/21/2019 3:54 am : link

RE: RE: And the... .McL. : 2/21/2019 3:52 am : link

It’s amazing to me that the Giants continue to patchwork this team.. Sean : 2/21/2019 6:47 am : link Imagine if they took this approach in 2004? Thankfully, they didn’t. I just don’t get why they think this team is a few pieces away. Where is the evidence?



2018: 5-11 (1-7 start)

2017: 3-13

2016: 11-5 (every bounce went their way, did not score 30 points)

2015: 6-10 (1-6 finish)

2014: 6-10 (3-9 start)

2013: 7-9 (0-6 start)



How is patchwork still the plan here?





Patchwork is a guy here or there.... Britt in VA : 2/21/2019 7:17 am : link this team turned over 66% of the roster and the entire offensive line (5 brand new starters) in one offseason/season. They traded away their starting DT and CB midseason and tried to trade others.



I don't think patchwork means what you think it means.

Gettleman inherited a team with a million holes. Britt in VA : 2/21/2019 7:18 am : link He had no choice but to fill them as quickly as he could when he got here.

Britt- Sean : 2/21/2019 8:44 am : link We’ll see. I tend to trust Gettleman more than Shurmur. It is unpopular opinion, but I would strongly consider trading Beckham to get more resources in the trenches.



Because you are correct, the ingredients to winning in the NFL have not changed, but we need to get much stronger in the trenches.

RE: Gettleman inherited a team with a million holes. christian : 2/21/2019 10:29 am : link

Quote: He had no choice but to fill them as quickly as he could when he got here.



That's up for debate. Right or wrong Gettleman created many of those holes by cutting or trading players under contract. He chose to purge the roster. And he chose to fill those many holes with a number of cast-off or never-were players on one year deals.



He could have more slowly turned the roster over and seen if the incumbent players could improve in a new system.



I'm not predicting the outcome would have been different, just that he made the choice for drastic churn.



My opinion is he added 5-7 core players, and there are a good 10 more needed before this is a competitive team. In comment 14301873 Britt in VA said:That's up for debate. Right or wrong Gettleman created many of those holes by cutting or trading players under contract. He chose to purge the roster. And he chose to fill those many holes with a number of cast-off or never-were players on one year deals.He could have more slowly turned the roster over and seen if the incumbent players could improve in a new system.I'm not predicting the outcome would have been different, just that he made the choice for drastic churn.My opinion is he added 5-7 core players, and there are a good 10 more needed before this is a competitive team.