Cowherd: Russell Wilson to NYG possible

|Why would Seattle do that?
|I'm not sure its a great idea to take on a scrambling QB already in his mega contract and a good deal of wear and tear but he is good.
|I'm not sure its a great idea to take on a scrambling QB already in his mega contract and a good deal of wear and tear but he is good.
|Apparently his wife loves and misses the east coast. And he no longer think Seattle is the best market for Wilson's brand.
|I'm not sure its a great idea to take on a scrambling QB already in his mega contract and a good deal of wear and tear but he is good.
|Sign me up.
|Sign me up.
|he’s gonna be 31 (end of November) already?
|in return. 6th pick plus what?
In comment 14300917 English Alaister said:
I'm not sure its a great idea to take on a scrambling QB already in his mega contract and a good deal of wear and tear but he is good.
Are you kidding? I'd take Wilson in a heartbeat. He's a proven winner and champion, just turned 30, and keeps his team competitive regardless of the talent around him.
Seattle would never do it in a million years though Cowherd is a bum.
In comment 14300934 arcarsenal said:
Sign me up.
I'd pay a ton for him and it would give us a vet QB that's in his prime and can make all the plays to let Bekcham and Barkley shine. Its just too good to be true, haha.
....
....
Apparently his wife loves and misses the east coast. And he no longer think Seattle is the best market for Wilson's brand.
....
....
In comment 14300919 bw in dc said:
Apparently his wife loves and misses the east coast. And he no longer think Seattle is the best market for Wilson's brand.
So the wife wants out. Im sure Seattle really cares
|...and ignore it. This is land of make believe stuff that is perfect for mid-February talk radio when nothing is going on.
In comment 14300919 bw in dc said:
Apparently his wife loves and misses the east coast. And he no longer think Seattle is the best market for Wilson's brand.
So the wife wants out. Im sure Seattle really cares
In comment 14300970 rsjem1979 said:
...and ignore it. This is land of make believe stuff that is perfect for mid-February talk radio when nothing is going on.
You know the agent that Cowherd got his info from? Who is it?
"the media".
|I just don’t see how it fits into our long term plans. This team isn’t ready to contend and won’t be until Wilson is 33 or 34. That’s before getting into the compensation we’d have to give Seattle. Pass.
|I just don’t see how it fits into our long term plans. This team isn’t ready to contend and won’t be until Wilson is 33 or 34. That’s before getting into the compensation we’d have to give Seattle. Pass.
In comment 14300976 arcarsenal said:
In comment 14300970 rsjem1979 said:
...and ignore it. This is land of make believe stuff that is perfect for mid-February talk radio when nothing is going on.
You know the agent that Cowherd got his info from? Who is it?
Why are you so inclined to believe someone who, to my knowledge, has never actually broken a story? Please cite for me all the examples of Colin Cowherd reporting an unsubstantiated rumor that was later proven to be true.
....
|but I’m even more surprised there are people here turning their noses ip at the idea. What the f*ck do people want??
I'm asking you if you know who his source actually is. You're telling everyone to ignore it, but don't know who it is.
How does that make sense?
Cowherd didn't make it up.
|Cowherd didn't make it up.
In comment 14301018 Brown Recluse said:
but I’m even more surprised there are people here turning their noses ip at the idea. What the f*ck do people want??
Patrick Mahomes on a rookie deal for 10 years, but only if he gets a normal haircut.
|big cap hit right?
| All I'm asking is if you guys know which agent he got this from.
If you don't, then telling people to just ignore it is stupid.
Maybe he just made this up out of thin air for kicks - I doubt it. If you read other comments here, it's not the first time this has come up or been mentioned.
Of course the odds of Russell Wilson coming here are tiny - it would be a massive, blockbuster deal.
Just not sure why we're completely dismissing the report if we don't even know who Cowherd got the info from.
I guess we could just preemptively decide it was made up or a bad source... not sure what that accomplishes, but go ahead.
Just not sure why we're completely dismissing the report if we don't even know who Cowherd got the info from.
|But hypothetically would you give up the 6 and Barkley... My immediate reaction is heck no, but then when you take a step back - if you feel that he is indeed a top 3/4 qb in the league is it an unjustified request?
| going from the least athletic QB in the league to the most athletic QB in the league??
I'd be thrilled to make that transition but we can't gut the team of draft picks. I'd offer a MAX of this year's #6 overall plus next year's first rounder.
In comment 14301041 arcarsenal said:
All I'm asking is if you guys know which agent he got this from.
If you don't, then telling people to just ignore it is stupid.
Maybe he just made this up out of thin air for kicks - I doubt it. If you read other comments here, it's not the first time this has come up or been mentioned.
Of course the odds of Russell Wilson coming here are tiny - it would be a massive, blockbuster deal.
Just not sure why we're completely dismissing the report if we don't even know who Cowherd got the info from.
I guess we could just preemptively decide it was made up or a bad source... not sure what that accomplishes, but go ahead.
Knowing the Agent would not hurt, but I recall reading several years ago, an article by a prominent Agent(blanking on name, sorry) who said that 95% of what you hear ostensibly from inside team sources, are floated by Agents. I never forgot that and always keep that in mind
In comment 14301077 Pep22 said:
going from the least athletic QB in the league to the most athletic QB in the league??
I'd be thrilled to make that transition but we can't gut the team of draft picks. I'd offer a MAX of this year's #6 overall plus next year's first rounder.
For a 30-year old? And that offer wouldn't be gutting the team?
In comment 14301041 arcarsenal said:
Just not sure why we're completely dismissing the report if we don't even know who Cowherd got the info from.
Because Colin Cowherd has no record of breaking news and has a history of being wrong. I can't imagine why anyone would take anything he says at face value.
In comment 14301081 Bill L said:
In comment 14301077 Pep22 said:
going from the least athletic QB in the league to the most athletic QB in the league??
I'd be thrilled to make that transition but we can't gut the team of draft picks. I'd offer a MAX of this year's #6 overall plus next year's first rounder.
For a 30-year old? And that offer wouldn't be gutting the team?
Gutting the team by trading players they don't yet have? Did they gut the team when they traded for Eli?
|is rebuilding. Trading their most valuable asset for draft picks potentially shortens that process. They are also in the same division with the Rams.
| This would be the most shocking nyg trade in my lifetime.
Second, I’d shit sideways if this trade happened.
Lastly, Who in their right mind would NOT move heaven and earth to make a trade for Wilson?
| is so much better than Seattle’s.
I’d give a second round pick this year and a 1st round pick next year that turns to a 2 if we miss the playoffs.
We still have to pay him and have a lot of holes.
| Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?
I am not seeing how this makes sense???
|But hypothetically would you give up the 6 and Barkley... My immediate reaction is heck no, but then when you take a step back - if you feel that he is indeed a top 3/4 qb in the league is it an unjustified request?
| Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?
I am not seeing how this makes sense???
| Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?
I am not seeing how this makes sense???
In comment 14301100 dep026 said:
Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?
I am not seeing how this makes sense???
remember when I said that you always find something wrong with any option at QB?
This is what I was talking about.
....
In comment 14301112 ron mexico said:
In comment 14301100 dep026 said:
Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?
I am not seeing how this makes sense???
remember when I said that you always find something wrong with any option at QB?
This is what I was talking about.
I don't think he's questioning the person. Just the cost.
| this year, which is fine. Seattle has a dead cap hit of about $8.3M, but then he's off their books.
The compensation to Seattle is the problem. The cost would likely be much too high, especially given his age.
My guess is that the Giants are just doing their due diligence by exploring all options.
In comment 14301087 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 14301081 Bill L said:
In comment 14301077 Pep22 said:
going from the least athletic QB in the league to the most athletic QB in the league??
I'd be thrilled to make that transition but we can't gut the team of draft picks. I'd offer a MAX of this year's #6 overall plus next year's first rounder.
For a 30-year old? And that offer wouldn't be gutting the team?
Gutting the team by trading players they don't yet have? Did they gut the team when they traded for Eli?
Eli wasn't 30 at the time.
In comment 14301010 Metnut said:
big cap hit right?
His cap hit is exactly the same as the cap savings the Giants would gain by parting ways with Eli. So assuming an Eli trade/release prior to his roster bonus coming due, acquiring Wilson would be cap neutral for 2019.
Here's a question - to the group in general - with the cap hit for 2019 being a nonfactor, what would you trade to put Eli back in his prime with 7-8 years in front of him and to have him magically acquire some mobility that he never had?
I honestly doubt there's any real possibility of this actually happening, but the one thing that would make sense about it is that the Giants seem absolutely opposed to a teardown at the QB position and are determined to go the run-to-fail path instead. If that's the case, pursuing an established QB would be more consistent with some of the roster construction on the offensive side of the ball.
In comment 14301050 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 14301010 Metnut said:
big cap hit right?
His cap hit is exactly the same as the cap savings the Giants would gain by parting ways with Eli. So assuming an Eli trade/release prior to his roster bonus coming due, acquiring Wilson would be cap neutral for 2019.
Here's a question - to the group in general - with the cap hit for 2019 being a nonfactor, what would you trade to put Eli back in his prime with 7-8 years in front of him and to have him magically acquire some mobility that he never had?
I honestly doubt there's any real possibility of this actually happening, but the one thing that would make sense about it is that the Giants seem absolutely opposed to a teardown at the QB position and are determined to go the run-to-fail path instead. If that's the case, pursuing an established QB would be more consistent with some of the roster construction on the offensive side of the ball.
If the Giants want to win now and have a window for the next few years this would be a heck of a move. Would they take Eli and our #2 and then next years #2? I would hate to give up pick #6 but I would for Russel Wilson.
In comment 14301050 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 14301010 Metnut said:
big cap hit right?
His cap hit is exactly the same as the cap savings the Giants would gain by parting ways with Eli. So assuming an Eli trade/release prior to his roster bonus coming due, acquiring Wilson would be cap neutral for 2019.
Here's a question - to the group in general - with the cap hit for 2019 being a nonfactor, what would you trade to put Eli back in his prime with 7-8 years in front of him and to have him magically acquire some mobility that he never had?
I honestly doubt there's any real possibility of this actually happening, but the one thing that would make sense about it is that the Giants seem absolutely opposed to a teardown at the QB position and are determined to go the run-to-fail path instead. If that's the case, pursuing an established QB would be more consistent with some of the roster construction on the offensive side of the ball.
If the Giants want to win now and have a window for the next few years this would be a heck of a move. Would they take Eli and our #2 and then next years #2? I would hate to give up pick #6 but I would for Russel Wilson.
In comment 14301050 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 14301010 Metnut said:
big cap hit right?
His cap hit is exactly the same as the cap savings the Giants would gain by parting ways with Eli. So assuming an Eli trade/release prior to his roster bonus coming due, acquiring Wilson would be cap neutral for 2019.
Here's a question - to the group in general - with the cap hit for 2019 being a nonfactor, what would you trade to put Eli back in his prime with 7-8 years in front of him and to have him magically acquire some mobility that he never had?
I honestly doubt there's any real possibility of this actually happening, but the one thing that would make sense about it is that the Giants seem absolutely opposed to a teardown at the QB position and are determined to go the run-to-fail path instead. If that's the case, pursuing an established QB would be more consistent with some of the roster construction on the offensive side of the ball.
If the Giants want to win now and have a window for the next few years this would be a heck of a move. Would they take Eli and our #2 and then next years #2? I would hate to give up pick #6 but I would for Russel Wilson.
In comment 14301140 Pan-handler said:
In comment 14301050 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 14301010 Metnut said:
big cap hit right?
His cap hit is exactly the same as the cap savings the Giants would gain by parting ways with Eli. So assuming an Eli trade/release prior to his roster bonus coming due, acquiring Wilson would be cap neutral for 2019.
Here's a question - to the group in general - with the cap hit for 2019 being a nonfactor, what would you trade to put Eli back in his prime with 7-8 years in front of him and to have him magically acquire some mobility that he never had?
I honestly doubt there's any real possibility of this actually happening, but the one thing that would make sense about it is that the Giants seem absolutely opposed to a teardown at the QB position and are determined to go the run-to-fail path instead. If that's the case, pursuing an established QB would be more consistent with some of the roster construction on the offensive side of the ball.
If the Giants want to win now and have a window for the next few years this would be a heck of a move. Would they take Eli and our #2 and then next years #2? I would hate to give up pick #6 but I would for Russel Wilson.
I think if we don't want to part ways with #6 we'd need to give up next year's 1st rounder.
Eli, 2019 2nd rounder, 2020 1st rounder... This would give the Seahawks a chance to get the QB they want next year (when there are actually decent QBs) and still have a QB in Eli to transition to the future. This would also let the Giants to keep #6 and get an elite edge rusher and then they could part ways with Vernon. They'd then have the cap room and the main pieces in place needed to compete the next 3-4 years with Wilson, Barkley, and OBJ all in their prime.
|super bowl contender. Kind of tells you all you need to know about Eli Manning at this point.
In comment 14301070 bhill410 said:
But hypothetically would you give up the 6 and Barkley... My immediate reaction is heck no, but then when you take a step back - if you feel that he is indeed a top 3/4 qb in the league is it an unjustified request?
Boy, people on this forum have some WILD takes on what players are worth.
Barkley and 6th Overall for 31 year old Russell Wilson? Are you out of your mind?
In comment 14301107 Giants in 07 said:
In comment 14301070 bhill410 said:
But hypothetically would you give up the 6 and Barkley... My immediate reaction is heck no, but then when you take a step back - if you feel that he is indeed a top 3/4 qb in the league is it an unjustified request?
Boy, people on this forum have some WILD takes on what players are worth.
Barkley and 6th Overall for 31 year old Russell Wilson? Are you out of your mind?
This. He's in the last year of his contract. 6 overall would be too much on its own.
|This would be a good move for Wilson, he'd benefit from sitting behind Eli for a year or two.
|super bowl contender. Kind of tells you all you need to know about Eli Manning at this point.
|#6 and a future 2nd? I'd do that for sure.
In comment 14301100 dep026 said:
Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?
I am not seeing how this makes sense???
remember when I said that you always find something wrong with any option at QB?
This is what I was talking about.
In comment 14301112 ron mexico said:
In comment 14301100 dep026 said:
Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?
I am not seeing how this makes sense???
remember when I said that you always find something wrong with any option at QB?
This is what I was talking about.
You’re not very bright and I say this will 100% certainty.
In comment 14301100 dep026 said:
Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?
I am not seeing how this makes sense???
Because it allows us to compete for a title all 5 of those years. At the end of those 4/5 years we can then move on from him, Beckham, Solder, and anyone else who we don't want to pay anymore.
It makes a ton of sense to me. Finding the next 10+ year QB requires a ton of things to fall correctly. I'm fine with a 5 year plan.
....
In comment 14301118 Bill L said:
In comment 14301112 ron mexico said:
In comment 14301100 dep026 said:
Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?
I am not seeing how this makes sense???
remember when I said that you always find something wrong with any option at QB?
This is what I was talking about.
I don't think he's questioning the person. Just the cost.
Its always something....
| Our two time SB mvp qb for some who threw for 900 less yards and had a lower completion %?
If obj or other high priced vets are involved, I would be all for it. SB is off the table and Don want to give up a ton of picks.
|Why not just move up and draft Murray? That figures to be a lot easier and cheaper.
|Is in this years draft. Think about the Oklahoma kid. Might have a chance at him with the 6th pick in the draft,
| Assuming Kyler Murray = Russell Wilson is dangerous.
One guy is a Super Bowl champion and one guy still needs to be measured.
.
In comment 14301125 ron mexico said:
In comment 14301118 Bill L said:
In comment 14301112 ron mexico said:
In comment 14301100 dep026 said:
Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?
I am not seeing how this makes sense???
remember when I said that you always find something wrong with any option at QB?
This is what I was talking about.
I don't think he's questioning the person. Just the cost.
Its always something....
So other than this draft class and spending and giving up an insane amount for Wilson.... what have I dismissed? This should be funny zzz
In comment 14301426 arcarsenal said:
Assuming Kyler Murray = Russell Wilson is dangerous.
One guy is a Super Bowl champion and one guy still needs to be measured.
No one is making that assumption. Kyler Murray doesn't have to be as good as Wilson in order to be the better play. He'll be cheaper to get, and cheaper to pay once we get him.
I also don't like the idea of Wilson wanting to go to a team because he or his wife want to be in NYC. Once guys start operating that way they've already got a foot out of their football career and into the next thing.
|Why not just move up and draft Murray? That figures to be a lot easier and cheaper.
In comment 14301370 Go Terps said:
Why not just move up and draft Murray? That figures to be a lot easier and cheaper.
Cheaper? Yes. Easier? How?
Wilson is real. He would be 31 and still in the prime of his Hall of Fame run. He's proven to be a rare player who can make chicken salad. And I wouldn't rule out that he could be Brady-esque and be willing to take less b/c his wife produces big coin.
Murray is a dream.
|
Cousins got 28 million guaranteed over 3 years....
Wilson wants 4 years 140 million guaranteed... you say?
In comment 14301454 bw in dc said:
In comment 14301370 Go Terps said:
Why not just move up and draft Murray? That figures to be a lot easier and cheaper.
Cheaper? Yes. Easier? How?
Wilson is real. He would be 31 and still in the prime of his Hall of Fame run. He's proven to be a rare player who can make chicken salad. And I wouldn't rule out that he could be Brady-esque and be willing to take less b/c his wife produces big coin.
Murray is a dream.
Cousins got 28 million guaranteed over 3 years....
Wilson wants 4 years 140 million guaranteed... you say?
In comment 14301468 dep026 said:
In comment 14301454 bw in dc said:
In comment 14301370 Go Terps said:
Why not just move up and draft Murray? That figures to be a lot easier and cheaper.
Cheaper? Yes. Easier? How?
Wilson is real. He would be 31 and still in the prime of his Hall of Fame run. He's proven to be a rare player who can make chicken salad. And I wouldn't rule out that he could be Brady-esque and be willing to take less b/c his wife produces big coin.
Murray is a dream.
Cousins got 28 million guaranteed over 3 years....
Wilson wants 4 years 140 million guaranteed... you say?
dep, why are you getting so shook up about the money lol it's not like it's your bank account they're paying him out of right? Haven't you been the biggest Eli supporter on this board? Eli's been a huge cap hit on this team every year for the past decade. Should we have let Eli go because he was too pricy? The cap keeps going up and up and I imagine Wilson's cap hit as a % over the next 5 years will be similar to what Eli's cap hit as a % has been the past 5 years. You don't think we stand to get a better bang for our buck with a prime Russell Wilson?
Wilson will be paid whatever is commensurate with his ability, sure it will be a lot but I'm not sure it'll be quite as much as Rodgers got. That shouldn't be a reason we turn down an opportunity to have one of the best players in the league at the most important position on the field. There are a lot riskier things we could do with $30M per year than spend it on a top QB who has a super bowl ring, has never been injured, is yet to have a losing season in the NFL (despite being on some crappy teams here and there), has a half-decade of his prime left, and by all accounts is a model citizen, teammate, and team-spokesperson.
Russell Wilson is the type of QB that can make a bad team decent, a decent team good, and a good team championship-caliber. I actually said on a thread earlier this year he is the one guy who MIGHT have been able to pull off a winning season with this 2018 Giants team. His mobility and smarts work to mask a lot of deficiencies (our o-line for instance) and his versatility and talents work to take full advantage of the assets we DO have (Barkley and Beckham). He would be worth every cent of $30 mill/yr if that's what he got.
In comment 14301084 djm said:
This would be the most shocking nyg trade in my lifetime.
Second, I’d shit sideways if this trade happened.
Lastly, Who in their right mind would NOT move heaven and earth to make a trade for Wilson?
You just want it to happen so you can keep Wilson on your fantasy team. Haha.
|If we got Wilson. Draft Murray and have him sit behind Wilson for a few years and learn from one of the best, on how to play the position, with their stature.
In comment 14301598 Canton said:
If we got Wilson. Draft Murray and have him sit behind Wilson for a few years and learn from one of the best, on how to play the position, with their stature.
A few years?! That’s not how it works. That’s not how any of this works!!!
|Quote:
|If we got Wilson. Draft Murray and have him sit behind Wilson for a few years and learn from one of the best, on how to play the position, with their stature.
In comment 14301636 Ssanders9816 said:
In comment 14301598 Canton said:
If we got Wilson. Draft Murray and have him sit behind Wilson for a few years and learn from one of the best, on how to play the position, with their stature.
A few years?! That’s not how it works. That’s not how any of this works!!!
I know, right!!
~Aaron Rodgers~