Cowherd: Russell Wilson to NYG possible Sean : 2/20/2019 12:25 pm I know everyone hates Cowherd, just relaying what I’m hearing on his show right now.

That's out of left field English Alaister : 2/20/2019 12:26 pm : link I'm not sure its a great idea to take on a scrambling QB already in his mega contract and a good deal of wear and tear but he is good.

RE: haha, what? English Alaister : 2/20/2019 12:27 pm : link

Quote: Why would Seattle do that?



Because they know very well how you can set yourself up to win superbowls with rookie QBs allowing for splurges elsewhere. However, you have to find that rookie QB... In comment 14300916 Britt in VA said:Because they know very well how you can set yourself up to win superbowls with rookie QBs allowing for splurges elsewhere. However, you have to find that rookie QB...

Just heard this too... bw in dc : 2/20/2019 12:27 pm : link Apparently his wife loves and misses the east coast. And he no longer think Seattle is the best market for Wilson's brand.

RE: That's out of left field UConn4523 : 2/20/2019 12:28 pm : link

Quote: I'm not sure its a great idea to take on a scrambling QB already in his mega contract and a good deal of wear and tear but he is good.



He's basically the 3rd or 4th best QB in the league right now, he's far from just a "scrambling QB".



That said this "news" seems like complete bullshit. In comment 14300917 English Alaister said:He's basically the 3rd or 4th best QB in the league right now, he's far from just a "scrambling QB".That said this "news" seems like complete bullshit.

RE: That's out of left field giants#1 : 2/20/2019 12:28 pm : link

Quote: I'm not sure its a great idea to take on a scrambling QB already in his mega contract and a good deal of wear and tear but he is good.



Final year of his deal. Would cost Giants $17M for this year. Can't believe he's already 31 years old...



I'm assuming Seattle would do this because they don't want to pay him the ~$30M per he'll be asking for. In comment 14300917 English Alaister said:Final year of his deal. Would cost Giants $17M for this year. Can't believe he's already 31 years old...I'm assuming Seattle would do this because they don't want to pay him the ~$30M per he'll be asking for.

Says he heard it yesterday from an agent.. Sean : 2/20/2019 12:29 pm : link I’m sure it’s extremely unlikely, but SEA hasn’t locked up Wilson yet.

Friend DanMetroMan : 2/20/2019 12:30 pm : link of mine works for a company with business with the Raiders and he said a few weeks ago Gruden was interested in Wilson and I thought it was complete BS.

He should be in Yankee camp soon bceagle05 : 2/20/2019 12:30 pm : link so everyone can ask him.

RE: Just heard this too... ron mexico : 2/20/2019 12:31 pm : link

Quote: Apparently his wife loves and misses the east coast. And he no longer think Seattle is the best market for Wilson's brand.



She is a smoke show. I'd do what she says



In comment 14300919 bw in dc said:She is a smoke show. I'd do what she says

For the love of God make it stop! SterlingArcher : 2/20/2019 12:31 pm : link .

And the agent Cowherd heard it from... bw in dc : 2/20/2019 12:32 pm : link has been a very reliable source. Essentially said he wouldn't have mentioned it if not for the source...

RE: That's out of left field Leg of Theismann : 2/20/2019 12:33 pm : link

Quote: I'm not sure its a great idea to take on a scrambling QB already in his mega contract and a good deal of wear and tear but he is good.



Are you kidding? I'd take Wilson in a heartbeat. He's a proven winner and champion, just turned 30, and keeps his team competitive regardless of the talent around him.



Seattle would never do it in a million years though Cowherd is a bum. In comment 14300917 English Alaister said:Are you kidding? I'd take Wilson in a heartbeat. He's a proven winner and champion, just turned 30, and keeps his team competitive regardless of the talent around him.Seattle would never do it in a million years though Cowherd is a bum.

RE: . UConn4523 : 2/20/2019 12:33 pm : link

Quote: Sign me up.



I'd pay a ton for him and it would give us a vet QB that's in his prime and can make all the plays to let Bekcham and Barkley shine. Its just too good to be true, haha. In comment 14300934 arcarsenal said:I'd pay a ton for him and it would give us a vet QB that's in his prime and can make all the plays to let Bekcham and Barkley shine. Its just too good to be true, haha.

Seattle May feel their heir apparent Giant John : 2/20/2019 12:34 pm : link Is in this years draft. Think about the Oklahoma kid. Might have a chance at him with the 6th pick in the draft,

100% wet dream Ssanders9816 : 2/20/2019 12:34 pm : link I’d be all for it, just don’t see it happening.

Charlie Weis said this during the season. robbieballs2003 : 2/20/2019 12:34 pm : link I thought he was out of his mind.

Just spitballing here, but I assume they’d ask a lot mfsd : 2/20/2019 12:36 pm : link in return. 6th pick plus what?

RE: . bw in dc : 2/20/2019 12:37 pm : link

Quote: Sign me up.



Me too.



If it needed to be via trade, that would be very, very complicated. In comment 14300934 arcarsenal said:Me too.If it needed to be via trade, that would be very, very complicated.

RE: Holy shite, UConn4523 : 2/20/2019 12:37 pm : link

Quote: he’s gonna be 31 (end of November) already?



His career has been sneaky long. I'm fine with his age though, he avoids hits and has the skillset to have a long career. He's also a sure thing, completely worth 4/5 years of peak QB years to go along with our weapons during their peak years. In comment 14300940 Big Blue '56 said:His career has been sneaky long. I'm fine with his age though, he avoids hits and has the skillset to have a long career. He's also a sure thing, completely worth 4/5 years of peak QB years to go along with our weapons during their peak years.

RE: Just spitballing here, but I assume they’d ask a lot Eli Wilson : 2/20/2019 12:37 pm : link

Quote: in return. 6th pick plus what?



I'd bet next year's too. In comment 14300944 mfsd said:I'd bet next year's too.

RE: RE: That's out of left field English Alaister : 2/20/2019 12:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14300917 English Alaister said:





Quote:





I'm not sure its a great idea to take on a scrambling QB already in his mega contract and a good deal of wear and tear but he is good.







Are you kidding? I'd take Wilson in a heartbeat. He's a proven winner and champion, just turned 30, and keeps his team competitive regardless of the talent around him.



Seattle would never do it in a million years though Cowherd is a bum.



I love the player but you have to look at the overall picture. Wilson is 31 and about to get a huge deal. Seattle have not been able to get to the superbowl since he left his rookie deal which was generous. He's now about to get paid like a megastar.



I think I'd do it but I'm not sure it gives you a better chance of winning than taking a Haskins or Murray.

In comment 14300938 Leg of Theismann said:I love the player but you have to look at the overall picture. Wilson is 31 and about to get a huge deal. Seattle have not been able to get to the superbowl since he left his rookie deal which was generous. He's now about to get paid like a megastar.I think I'd do it but I'm not sure it gives you a better chance of winning than taking a Haskins or Murray.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 12:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14300934 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Sign me up.







I'd pay a ton for him and it would give us a vet QB that's in his prime and can make all the plays to let Bekcham and Barkley shine. Its just too good to be true, haha.



Lol yeah, probably.



I understand why they'd do it. The talent base around Wilson has deteriorated quite a bit as his cap hit has risen. Not all of that is due to cap casualties... but a lot of it is.



A lot of the guys who were key cogs there are gone.. Sherman is in SF, Chancellor retired, Bruce Irvin is gone, Earl Thomas is probably going to be gone, Michael Bennett is gone... the OL got worse.



Bobby Wagner is one of the only stars from those teams that is still there with Wilson.



I think they probably want to try and recreate the prior model with someone like Murray.



But if they're willing to part with Wilson, I am absolutely wiling to acquire AND pay him. I am confident in Wilson continuing to be a top QB for another 4-5 years. In comment 14300939 UConn4523 said:Lol yeah, probably.I understand why they'd do it. The talent base around Wilson has deteriorated quite a bit as his cap hit has risen. Not all of that is due to cap casualties... but a lot of it is.A lot of the guys who were key cogs there are gone.. Sherman is in SF, Chancellor retired, Bruce Irvin is gone, Earl Thomas is probably going to be gone, Michael Bennett is gone... the OL got worse.Bobby Wagner is one of the only stars from those teams that is still there with Wilson.I think they probably want to try and recreate the prior model with someone like Murray.But if they're willing to part with Wilson, I am absolutely wiling to acquire AND pay him. I am confident in Wilson continuing to be a top QB for another 4-5 years.

Beckham, this year’s 1 and next year’s 1 Chris684 : 2/20/2019 12:41 pm : link ....

RE: Beckham, this year’s 1 and next year’s 1 UConn4523 : 2/20/2019 12:42 pm : link

Quote: ....



Ehh, I'd want Wilson with Beckham. Beckham + 2 firsts + a mega deal is a ridiculous price to pay. In comment 14300956 Chris684 said:Ehh, I'd want Wilson with Beckham. Beckham + 2 firsts + a mega deal is a ridiculous price to pay.

RE: Beckham, this year’s 1 and next year’s 1 Ssanders9816 : 2/20/2019 12:42 pm : link

Quote: ....



BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA In comment 14300956 Chris684 said:BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

RE: Just heard this too... LauderdaleMatty : 2/20/2019 12:43 pm : link

Quote: Apparently his wife loves and misses the east coast. And he no longer think Seattle is the best market for Wilson's brand.



So the wife wants out. Im sure Seattle really cares In comment 14300919 bw in dc said:So the wife wants out. Im sure Seattle really cares

RE: Beckham, this year’s 1 and next year’s 1 arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 12:45 pm : link

Quote: ....



Too much.



We have to pay him - so that should be factored into the price a bit. In comment 14300956 Chris684 said:Too much.We have to pay him - so that should be factored into the price a bit.

$17M AcidTest : 2/20/2019 12:45 pm : link this year, which is fine. Seattle has a dead cap hit of about $8.3M, but then he's off their books.



The compensation to Seattle is the problem. The cost would likely be much too high, especially given his age.



My guess is that the Giants are just doing their due diligence by exploring all options.

RE: Beckham, this year’s 1 and next year’s 1 TommyWiseau : 2/20/2019 12:46 pm : link

Quote: ....



And 30 mil a year PLUS eating OBJs dead money? We would be fucked. Hell no In comment 14300956 Chris684 said:And 30 mil a year PLUS eating OBJs dead money? We would be fucked. Hell no

The AcidTest : 2/20/2019 12:47 pm : link other problem is that he'll want another monster contract since he'll be a FA after this year. So you can't make this trade without first working out a new deal.

Please consider the source... rsjem1979 : 2/20/2019 12:48 pm : link ...and ignore it. This is land of make believe stuff that is perfect for mid-February talk radio when nothing is going on.

RE: RE: Just heard this too... Big Blue '56 : 2/20/2019 12:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14300919 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Apparently his wife loves and misses the east coast. And he no longer think Seattle is the best market for Wilson's brand.







So the wife wants out. Im sure Seattle really cares



My man Matty bringing it...😎 In comment 14300960 LauderdaleMatty said:My man Matty bringing it...😎

RE: Please consider the source... arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 12:51 pm : link

Quote: ...and ignore it. This is land of make believe stuff that is perfect for mid-February talk radio when nothing is going on.



You know the agent that Cowherd got his info from? Who is it? In comment 14300970 rsjem1979 said:You know the agent that Cowherd got his info from? Who is it?

RE: RE: Just heard this too... Ssanders9816 : 2/20/2019 12:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14300919 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Apparently his wife loves and misses the east coast. And he no longer think Seattle is the best market for Wilson's brand.







So the wife wants out. Im sure Seattle really cares



They will if he walks for nothing next year... In comment 14300960 LauderdaleMatty said:They will if he walks for nothing next year...

Obviously Ciara is not happy in Seattle Anakim : 2/20/2019 12:54 pm : link Nice place, but it's not a good market for her

No matter how good Wilson is, cosmicj : 2/20/2019 12:54 pm : link I just don’t see how it fits into our long term plans. This team isn’t ready to contend and won’t be until Wilson is 33 or 34. That’s before getting into the compensation we’d have to give Seattle. Pass.

No brainer you deal for him AcesUp : 2/20/2019 12:57 pm : link 2019 and 20 firsts if Seattle is dumb enough to do it. He's a top 5 QB. I'm typically against picks for big contracts but you do that when somebody is offering a Mack (or OBJ) level talent or franchise QB. These guys don't grow on trees.



Total horseshit though, can't see it happening.

RE: RE: Please consider the source... rsjem1979 : 2/20/2019 1:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14300970 rsjem1979 said:





Quote:





...and ignore it. This is land of make believe stuff that is perfect for mid-February talk radio when nothing is going on.







You know the agent that Cowherd got his info from? Who is it?



Why are you so inclined to believe someone who, to my knowledge, has never actually broken a story? Please cite for me all the examples of Colin Cowherd reporting an unsubstantiated rumor that was later proven to be true. In comment 14300976 arcarsenal said:Why are you so inclined to believe someone who, to my knowledge, has never actually broken a story? Please cite for me all the examples of Colin Cowherd reporting an unsubstantiated rumor that was later proven to be true.

No way Rjanyg : 2/20/2019 1:01 pm : link I like Wilson but I would only consider him if he were a free agent. I wouldn't trade for him.

RE: It's cases like this where I understand why people hate Ssanders9816 : 2/20/2019 1:01 pm : link

Quote: "the media".



It’s their own fault for being so stupid In comment 14300991 Ten Ton Hammer said:It’s their own fault for being so stupid

RE: No matter how good Wilson is, UConn4523 : 2/20/2019 1:02 pm : link

Quote: I just don’t see how it fits into our long term plans. This team isn’t ready to contend and won’t be until Wilson is 33 or 34. That’s before getting into the compensation we’d have to give Seattle. Pass.



I don’t agree. Add a top 5 QB to this roster, add the RT in FA and draft heavily on defense and we are in the playoff hunt this season. Rebuilds happen quick when opportunities like this (if it’s legit) present itself. In comment 14300985 cosmicj said:I don’t agree. Add a top 5 QB to this roster, add the RT in FA and draft heavily on defense and we are in the playoff hunt this season. Rebuilds happen quick when opportunities like this (if it’s legit) present itself.

RE: No matter how good Wilson is, allstarjim : 2/20/2019 1:05 pm : link

Quote: I just don’t see how it fits into our long term plans. This team isn’t ready to contend and won’t be until Wilson is 33 or 34. That’s before getting into the compensation we’d have to give Seattle. Pass.



Yeah you couldn't be more wrong. I don't think it happens but if it did the Giants would be instant contenders in the NFC.



Does Eli go back to Seattle in the trade? I wouldn't think Seattle would have a great deal of interest, however Wilson and Eli wouldn't be on the same team, so he would have to be traded or cut. In comment 14300985 cosmicj said:Yeah you couldn't be more wrong. I don't think it happens but if it did the Giants would be instant contenders in the NFC.Does Eli go back to Seattle in the trade? I wouldn't think Seattle would have a great deal of interest, however Wilson and Eli wouldn't be on the same team, so he would have to be traded or cut.

RE: RE: RE: Please consider the source... arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 1:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14300976 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 14300970 rsjem1979 said:





Quote:





...and ignore it. This is land of make believe stuff that is perfect for mid-February talk radio when nothing is going on.







You know the agent that Cowherd got his info from? Who is it?







Why are you so inclined to believe someone who, to my knowledge, has never actually broken a story? Please cite for me all the examples of Colin Cowherd reporting an unsubstantiated rumor that was later proven to be true.



I'm asking you if you know who his source actually is. You're telling everyone to ignore it, but don't know who it is.



How does that make sense?



Cowherd didn't make it up. In comment 14300989 rsjem1979 said:I'm asking you if you know who his source actually is. You're telling everyone to ignore it, but don't know who it is.How does that make sense?Cowherd didn't make it up.

He has a pretty Metnut : 2/20/2019 1:09 pm : link big cap hit right? I'd offer them #6 overall and our 2nd next year.



It would leave us really thin to fix the OL and all of the holes on defense being down the premium picks and up against the cap, but hard to turn down a legit stud QB in prime of his career.

... BrettNYG10 : 2/20/2019 1:12 pm : link This would be a good move for Wilson, he'd benefit from sitting behind Eli for a year or two.

Hmmm ... Beer Man : 2/20/2019 1:12 pm : link Just last week we were told that PS & DG like tall QBs.

This rumor is most likely bogus, Brown Recluse : 2/20/2019 1:13 pm : link but I’m even more surprised there are people here turning their noses ip at the idea. What the f*ck do people want??

RE: Beckham, this year’s 1 and next year’s 1 Gatorade Dunk : 2/20/2019 1:13 pm : link

Quote: ....

Do you overpay for everything, or just speculative trades on BBI? In comment 14300956 Chris684 said:Do you overpay for everything, or just speculative trades on BBI?

Hell Yeah!! Rong5611 : 2/20/2019 1:14 pm : link He's terrific, I'd take him in a heartbeat, even if it means a Beckham trade.



No brainer for us.





RE: This rumor is most likely bogus, Ten Ton Hammer : 2/20/2019 1:14 pm : link

Quote: but I’m even more surprised there are people here turning their noses ip at the idea. What the f*ck do people want??



Patrick Mahomes on a rookie deal for 10 years, but only if he gets a normal haircut. In comment 14301018 Brown Recluse said:Patrick Mahomes on a rookie deal for 10 years, but only if he gets a normal haircut.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Please consider the source... rsjem1979 : 2/20/2019 1:15 pm : link

Quote:



I'm asking you if you know who his source actually is. You're telling everyone to ignore it, but don't know who it is.



How does that make sense?



Cowherd didn't make it up.



Cowherd has made a career out of dumb takes, so I don't happen to assume he has a reliable source. However, if "ignore" is too strong a word for you, how about simply taking this rumor with a grain of salt.



I'm sure he's not making up that someone told him this, what I doubt is that the person who told him this knows anything. In comment 14301002 arcarsenal said:Cowherd has made a career out of dumb takes, so I don't happen to assume he has a reliable source. However, if "ignore" is too strong a word for you, how about simply taking this rumor with a grain of salt.I'm sure he's not making up that someone told him this, what I doubt is that the person who told him this knows anything.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Please consider the source... Greg from LI : 2/20/2019 1:17 pm : link

Quote: Cowherd didn't make it up.



Cowherd is a fucking moron - who's to say he didn't just make it up? In comment 14301002 arcarsenal said:Cowherd is a fucking moron - who's to say he didn't just make it up?

I don't see it happening SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/20/2019 1:20 pm : link obviously, but I'm totally down.

. arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 1:23 pm : link All I'm asking is if you guys know which agent he got this from.



If you don't, then telling people to just ignore it is stupid.



Maybe he just made this up out of thin air for kicks - I doubt it. If you read other comments here, it's not the first time this has come up or been mentioned.



Of course the odds of Russell Wilson coming here are tiny - it would be a massive, blockbuster deal.



Just not sure why we're completely dismissing the report if we don't even know who Cowherd got the info from.



I guess we could just preemptively decide it was made up or a bad source... not sure what that accomplishes, but go ahead.

Because Colin Cowherd has zero credibility Greg from LI : 2/20/2019 1:25 pm : link Maybe he DID get it from a credible source, but I see no reason to assume that he did since, again, he's a drooling piece of shit with the brain of an amoeba.

RE: RE: This rumor is most likely bogus, ron mexico : 2/20/2019 1:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301018 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





but I’m even more surprised there are people here turning their noses ip at the idea. What the f*ck do people want??







Patrick Mahomes on a rookie deal for 10 years, but only if he gets a normal haircut.



Haha!



In comment 14301025 Ten Ton Hammer said:Haha!

RE: He has a pretty Gatorade Dunk : 2/20/2019 1:26 pm : link

Quote: big cap hit right?

His cap hit is exactly the same as the cap savings the Giants would gain by parting ways with Eli. So assuming an Eli trade/release prior to his roster bonus coming due, acquiring Wilson would be cap neutral for 2019.



Here's a question - to the group in general - with the cap hit for 2019 being a nonfactor, what would you trade to put Eli back in his prime with 7-8 years in front of him and to have him magically acquire some mobility that he never had?



I honestly doubt there's any real possibility of this actually happening, but the one thing that would make sense about it is that the Giants seem absolutely opposed to a teardown at the QB position and are determined to go the run-to-fail path instead. If that's the case, pursuing an established QB would be more consistent with some of the roster construction on the offensive side of the ball. In comment 14301010 Metnut said:His cap hit is exactly the same as the cap savings the Giants would gain by parting ways with Eli. So assuming an Eli trade/release prior to his roster bonus coming due, acquiring Wilson would be cap neutral for 2019.Here's a question - to the group in general - with the cap hit for 2019 being a nonfactor, what would you trade to put Eli back in his prime with 7-8 years in front of him and to have him magically acquire some mobility that he never had?I honestly doubt there's any real possibility of this actually happening, but the one thing that would make sense about it is that the Giants seem absolutely opposed to a teardown at the QB position and are determined to go the run-to-fail path instead. If that's the case, pursuing an established QB would be more consistent with some of the roster construction on the offensive side of the ball.

anyway, in the unlikely event that Cowherd knows what he's talking Greg from LI : 2/20/2019 1:28 pm : link about for pretty much the first time ever, my only reservation is how much Wilson will be affected by losing a step or two of quickness. How well will his performance age?

. arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 1:34 pm : link Wilson is a fantastic passer - I'm not really worried about how he'll age. He's not entirely dependent on his mobility. I'd be shocked if he wasn't still a top-tier QB over the next 3-4 years. He keeps himself in tremendous shape and he knows how to avoid taking a lot of unnecessary contact. He's a really smart player.

RE: . Big Blue '56 : 2/20/2019 1:34 pm : link

Quote: All I'm asking is if you guys know which agent he got this from.



If you don't, then telling people to just ignore it is stupid.



Maybe he just made this up out of thin air for kicks - I doubt it. If you read other comments here, it's not the first time this has come up or been mentioned.



Of course the odds of Russell Wilson coming here are tiny - it would be a massive, blockbuster deal.



Just not sure why we're completely dismissing the report if we don't even know who Cowherd got the info from.



I guess we could just preemptively decide it was made up or a bad source... not sure what that accomplishes, but go ahead.



Knowing the Agent would not hurt, but I recall reading several years ago, an article by a prominent Agent(blanking on name, sorry) who said that 95% of what you hear ostensibly from inside team sources, are floated by Agents. I never forgot that and always keep that in mind In comment 14301041 arcarsenal said:Knowing the Agent would not hurt, but I recall reading several years ago, an article by a prominent Agent(blanking on name, sorry) who said that 95% of what you hear ostensibly from inside team sources, are floated by Agents. I never forgot that and always keep that in mind

LOL Barkley26 : 2/20/2019 1:35 pm : link All I have to say...

So it would be a pretty big power play by Russell bhill410 : 2/20/2019 1:36 pm : link But hypothetically would you give up the 6 and Barkley... My immediate reaction is heck no, but then when you take a step back - if you feel that he is indeed a top 3/4 qb in the league is it an unjustified request?

RE: . rsjem1979 : 2/20/2019 1:37 pm : link

Quote:

Just not sure why we're completely dismissing the report if we don't even know who Cowherd got the info from.



Because Colin Cowherd has no record of breaking news and has a history of being wrong. I can't imagine why anyone would take anything he says at face value. In comment 14301041 arcarsenal said:Because Colin Cowherd has no record of breaking news and has a history of being wrong. I can't imagine why anyone would take anything he says at face value.

RE: So it would be a pretty big power play by Russell Rong5611 : 2/20/2019 1:40 pm : link





In comment

Quote: But hypothetically would you give up the 6 and Barkley... My immediate reaction is heck no, but then when you take a step back - if you feel that he is indeed a top 3/4 qb in the league is it an unjustified request? 6th pick, yes. Barkley, NO. It would have to be something else.In comment 14301070 bhill410 said:

Imagine Pep22 : 2/20/2019 1:40 pm : link going from the least athletic QB in the league to the most athletic QB in the league??



I'd be thrilled to make that transition but we can't gut the team of draft picks. I'd offer a MAX of this year's #6 overall plus next year's first rounder.

RE: Imagine Bill L : 2/20/2019 1:41 pm : link

Quote: going from the least athletic QB in the league to the most athletic QB in the league??



I'd be thrilled to make that transition but we can't gut the team of draft picks. I'd offer a MAX of this year's #6 overall plus next year's first rounder.



For a 30-year old? And that offer wouldn't be gutting the team? In comment 14301077 Pep22 said:For a 30-year old? And that offer wouldn't be gutting the team?

First djm : 2/20/2019 1:43 pm : link This would be the most shocking nyg trade in my lifetime.



Second, I’d shit sideways if this trade happened.



Lastly, Who in their right mind would NOT move heaven and earth to make a trade for Wilson?





RE: RE: . ron mexico : 2/20/2019 1:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301041 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





All I'm asking is if you guys know which agent he got this from.



If you don't, then telling people to just ignore it is stupid.



Maybe he just made this up out of thin air for kicks - I doubt it. If you read other comments here, it's not the first time this has come up or been mentioned.



Of course the odds of Russell Wilson coming here are tiny - it would be a massive, blockbuster deal.



Just not sure why we're completely dismissing the report if we don't even know who Cowherd got the info from.



I guess we could just preemptively decide it was made up or a bad source... not sure what that accomplishes, but go ahead.







Knowing the Agent would not hurt, but I recall reading several years ago, an article by a prominent Agent(blanking on name, sorry) who said that 95% of what you hear ostensibly from inside team sources, are floated by Agents. I never forgot that and always keep that in mind



It seems like people who post inside info here are also getting that info from friends in the agency business In comment 14301063 Big Blue '56 said:It seems like people who post inside info here are also getting that info from friends in the agency business

RE: RE: Imagine Gatorade Dunk : 2/20/2019 1:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301077 Pep22 said:





Quote:





going from the least athletic QB in the league to the most athletic QB in the league??



I'd be thrilled to make that transition but we can't gut the team of draft picks. I'd offer a MAX of this year's #6 overall plus next year's first rounder.







For a 30-year old? And that offer wouldn't be gutting the team?

Gutting the team by trading players they don't yet have? Did they gut the team when they traded for Eli? In comment 14301081 Bill L said:Gutting the team by trading players they don't yet have? Did they gut the team when they traded for Eli?

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 1:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301041 arcarsenal said:





Quote:







Just not sure why we're completely dismissing the report if we don't even know who Cowherd got the info from.







Because Colin Cowherd has no record of breaking news and has a history of being wrong. I can't imagine why anyone would take anything he says at face value.



It's February 20th - no one is accepting it as a fact. It's being discussed like most rumors. Who cares.



He also didn't just pull it out of thin air - he's not the first guy to mention this. It's been brought up before.



I have no idea if it's even remotely feasible, but is it that hard to believe that Seattle may want to revisit the same model that got them to back to back SB's and had them as one of the most consistently good teams in the NFC from around 2012-2017?



And hell, maybe Ciara really does want to come to the east coast. Women have ways of getting what they want.



No one's forcing you into the thread if you're so certain it's worth just writing off entirely.



In comment 14301073 rsjem1979 said:It's February 20th - no one is accepting it as a fact. It's being discussed like most rumors. Who cares.He also didn't just pull it out of thin air - he's not the first guy to mention this. It's been brought up before.I have no idea if it's even remotely feasible, but is it that hard to believe that Seattle may want to revisit the same model that got them to back to back SB's and had them as one of the most consistently good teams in the NFC from around 2012-2017?And hell, maybe Ciara really does want to come to the east coast. Women have ways of getting what they want.No one's forcing you into the thread if you're so certain it's worth just writing off entirely.

RE: RE: RE: Imagine Bill L : 2/20/2019 1:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301081 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 14301077 Pep22 said:





Quote:





going from the least athletic QB in the league to the most athletic QB in the league??



I'd be thrilled to make that transition but we can't gut the team of draft picks. I'd offer a MAX of this year's #6 overall plus next year's first rounder.







For a 30-year old? And that offer wouldn't be gutting the team?





Gutting the team by trading players they don't yet have? Did they gut the team when they traded for Eli?

Eli wasn't 30 at the time. In comment 14301087 Gatorade Dunk said:Eli wasn't 30 at the time.

Seattle AcidTest : 2/20/2019 1:46 pm : link is rebuilding. Trading their most valuable asset for draft picks potentially shortens that process. They are also in the same division with the Rams.

RE: Seattle Ssanders9816 : 2/20/2019 1:50 pm : link

Quote: is rebuilding. Trading their most valuable asset for draft picks potentially shortens that process. They are also in the same division with the Rams.



Wait, a playoff team that barely lost to a better team is rebuilding? In comment 14301091 AcidTest said:Wait, a playoff team that barely lost to a better team is rebuilding?

I don’t know why our team with Wilson NoGainDayne : 2/20/2019 1:50 pm : link is so much better than Seattle’s.



I’d give a second round pick this year and a 1st round pick next year that turns to a 2 if we miss the playoffs.



We still have to pay him and have a lot of holes.





RE: First robbieballs2003 : 2/20/2019 1:51 pm : link

Quote: This would be the most shocking nyg trade in my lifetime.



Second, I’d shit sideways if this trade happened.



Lastly, Who in their right mind would NOT move heaven and earth to make a trade for Wilson?





You just want it to happen so you can keep Wilson on your fantasy team. Haha. In comment 14301084 djm said:You just want it to happen so you can keep Wilson on your fantasy team. Haha.

RE: I don’t know why our team with Wilson giants#1 : 2/20/2019 1:54 pm : link

Quote: is so much better than Seattle’s.



I’d give a second round pick this year and a 1st round pick next year that turns to a 2 if we miss the playoffs.



We still have to pay him and have a lot of holes.





Offensively we have much more talent than Seattle, especially considering their OL is probably on par with ours.



But the Seattle D is a much better unit.



I'd probably offer similar compensation though, especially since we'd likely have to give Wilson 5 years/$150M. Doubt that's enough to entice Seattle though. In comment 14301095 NoGainDayne said:Offensively we have much more talent than Seattle, especially considering their OL is probably on par with ours.But the Seattle D is a much better unit.I'd probably offer similar compensation though, especially since we'd likely have to give Wilson 5 years/$150M. Doubt that's enough to entice Seattle though.

Wait.... dep026 : 2/20/2019 1:55 pm : link Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?



I am not seeing how this makes sense???

Give up Barkley? LOL ZogZerg : 2/20/2019 1:56 pm : link Do some of you even read what you type?

RE: Wait.... Ssanders9816 : 2/20/2019 1:57 pm : link

Quote: Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?



I am not seeing how this makes sense???



Huh? Rodgers doesn’t even get that In comment 14301100 dep026 said:Huh? Rodgers doesn’t even get that

RE: So it would be a pretty big power play by Russell Giants in 07 : 2/20/2019 1:58 pm : link

Quote: But hypothetically would you give up the 6 and Barkley... My immediate reaction is heck no, but then when you take a step back - if you feel that he is indeed a top 3/4 qb in the league is it an unjustified request?



Boy, people on this forum have some WILD takes on what players are worth.



Barkley and 6th Overall for 31 year old Russell Wilson? Are you out of your mind? In comment 14301070 bhill410 said:Boy, people on this forum have some WILD takes on what players are worth.Barkley and 6th Overall for 31 year old Russell Wilson? Are you out of your mind?

RE: Wait.... UConn4523 : 2/20/2019 1:59 pm : link

Quote: Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?



I am not seeing how this makes sense???



Because it allows us to compete for a title all 5 of those years. At the end of those 4/5 years we can then move on from him, Beckham, Solder, and anyone else who we don't want to pay anymore.



It makes a ton of sense to me. Finding the next 10+ year QB requires a ton of things to fall correctly. I'm fine with a 5 year plan. In comment 14301100 dep026 said:Because it allows us to compete for a title all 5 of those years. At the end of those 4/5 years we can then move on from him, Beckham, Solder, and anyone else who we don't want to pay anymore.It makes a ton of sense to me. Finding the next 10+ year QB requires a ton of things to fall correctly. I'm fine with a 5 year plan.

RE: Wait.... ron mexico : 2/20/2019 2:01 pm : link

Quote: Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?



I am not seeing how this makes sense???

remember when I said that you always find something wrong with any option at QB?



This is what I was talking about.



In comment 14301100 dep026 said:remember when I said that you always find something wrong with any option at QB?This is what I was talking about.

RE: RE: Wait.... Bill L : 2/20/2019 2:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301100 dep026 said:





Quote:





Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?



I am not seeing how this makes sense???





remember when I said that you always find something wrong with any option at QB?



This is what I was talking about.



I don't think he's questioning the person. Just the cost. In comment 14301112 ron mexico said:I don't think he's questioning the person. Just the cost.

RE: Beckham, this year’s 1 and next year’s 1 montanagiant : 2/20/2019 2:08 pm : link

Quote: ....

LOL...That would be an unequivical NO! In comment 14300956 Chris684 said:LOL...That would be an unequivical NO!

Do we really need Wilson Jimmy Googs : 2/20/2019 2:10 pm : link thought Eli looked pretty good last year in his 1-2 roll-outs per game...

RE: RE: RE: Wait.... ron mexico : 2/20/2019 2:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301112 ron mexico said:





Quote:





In comment 14301100 dep026 said:





Quote:





Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?



I am not seeing how this makes sense???





remember when I said that you always find something wrong with any option at QB?



This is what I was talking about.







I don't think he's questioning the person. Just the cost.



Its always something....

In comment 14301118 Bill L said:Its always something....

we are paying a truckload of money UConn4523 : 2/20/2019 2:15 pm : link for Eli do need near perfect conditions to win games. I have absolutely zero problem with paying Wilson a fuckton more to start winning games for this team. How is this even debatable?

RE: $17M Pan-handler : 2/20/2019 2:17 pm : link

Quote: this year, which is fine. Seattle has a dead cap hit of about $8.3M, but then he's off their books.



The compensation to Seattle is the problem. The cost would likely be much too high, especially given his age.



My guess is that the Giants are just doing their due diligence by exploring all options.



$17M happens to be the cap savings if we move on from Eli. I have no problem with Eli but this is A guy 5-6 years younger who is a top 5 QB in the NFL who can scramble and create out of broken plays for the likes of Beckham and Barkley? That would be ridiculous. In comment 14300966 AcidTest said:$17M happens to be the cap savings if we move on from Eli. I have no problem with Eli but this is A guy 5-6 years younger who is a top 5 QB in the NFL who can scramble and create out of broken plays for the likes of Beckham and Barkley? That would be ridiculous.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Imagine Rong5611 : 2/20/2019 2:18 pm : link



2004 - 3rd Round Pick (K. N. Kaeding)

2005 - 1st Round Pick (LB Shawn Merriman)

2005 - 5th Round Pick (OT R. Oben)



The team went to the playoffs in 2005, 2006, 2007 (won SB), 2008 and 2011 (won SB).



Didn't exactly gut the team. Different circumstances, maybe. But, the trade helped produce some good results.





In comment

Quote: In comment 14301087 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14301081 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 14301077 Pep22 said:





Quote:





going from the least athletic QB in the league to the most athletic QB in the league??



I'd be thrilled to make that transition but we can't gut the team of draft picks. I'd offer a MAX of this year's #6 overall plus next year's first rounder.







For a 30-year old? And that offer wouldn't be gutting the team?





Gutting the team by trading players they don't yet have? Did they gut the team when they traded for Eli?





Eli wasn't 30 at the time. In addition to Manning, the Chargers got:2004 - 3rd Round Pick (K. N. Kaeding)2005 - 1st Round Pick (LB Shawn Merriman)2005 - 5th Round Pick (OT R. Oben)The team went to the playoffs in 2005, 2006, 2007 (won SB), 2008 and 2011 (won SB).Didn't exactly gut the team. Different circumstances, maybe. But, the trade helped produce some good results.In comment 14301090 Bill L said:

RE: RE: He has a pretty Pan-handler : 2/20/2019 2:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301010 Metnut said:





Quote:





big cap hit right?





His cap hit is exactly the same as the cap savings the Giants would gain by parting ways with Eli. So assuming an Eli trade/release prior to his roster bonus coming due, acquiring Wilson would be cap neutral for 2019.



Here's a question - to the group in general - with the cap hit for 2019 being a nonfactor, what would you trade to put Eli back in his prime with 7-8 years in front of him and to have him magically acquire some mobility that he never had?



I honestly doubt there's any real possibility of this actually happening, but the one thing that would make sense about it is that the Giants seem absolutely opposed to a teardown at the QB position and are determined to go the run-to-fail path instead. If that's the case, pursuing an established QB would be more consistent with some of the roster construction on the offensive side of the ball.



If the Giants want to win now and have a window for the next few years this would be a heck of a move. Would they take Eli and our #2 and then next years #2? I would hate to give up pick #6 but I would for Russel Wilson. In comment 14301050 Gatorade Dunk said:If the Giants want to win now and have a window for the next few years this would be a heck of a move. Would they take Eli and our #2 and then next years #2? I would hate to give up pick #6 but I would for Russel Wilson.

RE: RE: RE: He has a pretty ron mexico : 2/20/2019 2:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301050 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14301010 Metnut said:





Quote:





big cap hit right?





His cap hit is exactly the same as the cap savings the Giants would gain by parting ways with Eli. So assuming an Eli trade/release prior to his roster bonus coming due, acquiring Wilson would be cap neutral for 2019.



Here's a question - to the group in general - with the cap hit for 2019 being a nonfactor, what would you trade to put Eli back in his prime with 7-8 years in front of him and to have him magically acquire some mobility that he never had?



I honestly doubt there's any real possibility of this actually happening, but the one thing that would make sense about it is that the Giants seem absolutely opposed to a teardown at the QB position and are determined to go the run-to-fail path instead. If that's the case, pursuing an established QB would be more consistent with some of the roster construction on the offensive side of the ball.







If the Giants want to win now and have a window for the next few years this would be a heck of a move. Would they take Eli and our #2 and then next years #2? I would hate to give up pick #6 but I would for Russel Wilson.



they wouldn't take Eli, not to mention he has a no trade clause



In comment 14301140 Pan-handler said:they wouldn't take Eli, not to mention he has a no trade clause

If Colin said it, no way it happens. 90.Cal : 2/20/2019 2:32 pm : link But we could dream about Barkley, Beckham, Russell Wilson... or we could just draft Kyler who wont cost nearly as much as Wilson, keep Beckham and the other draft picks and turn this into the real thing. Another offseason that is more exciting than the regular season for big blue.

Giants need to be looking in the draft Simms11 : 2/20/2019 2:34 pm : link for their next Franchise QB, this year or next. They have to get Eli’s contract off the books and get a rookie in. Giants cap will improve dramatically and they will have the resources to improve the rest of the team. Wilson is 31 and is what he is. He’d look good in Blue, but I think the Giants are better off drafting the heir apparent.

RE: RE: RE: He has a pretty Rong5611 : 2/20/2019 2:34 pm : link



Perhaps they could do a conditional pick based on Wilson's performance for the 2020 pick. A certain performance gives them a RD1. If the Giants are horrible and earn a high pick, they get a RD2, instead of the RD1. Something like that.



Maybe they could go to the 2021 draft for another, conditionally as well (a lower pick, like a RD3 or RD4, or lower).



In comment

Quote: In comment 14301050 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14301010 Metnut said:





Quote:





big cap hit right?





His cap hit is exactly the same as the cap savings the Giants would gain by parting ways with Eli. So assuming an Eli trade/release prior to his roster bonus coming due, acquiring Wilson would be cap neutral for 2019.



Here's a question - to the group in general - with the cap hit for 2019 being a nonfactor, what would you trade to put Eli back in his prime with 7-8 years in front of him and to have him magically acquire some mobility that he never had?



I honestly doubt there's any real possibility of this actually happening, but the one thing that would make sense about it is that the Giants seem absolutely opposed to a teardown at the QB position and are determined to go the run-to-fail path instead. If that's the case, pursuing an established QB would be more consistent with some of the roster construction on the offensive side of the ball.







If the Giants want to win now and have a window for the next few years this would be a heck of a move. Would they take Eli and our #2 and then next years #2? I would hate to give up pick #6 but I would for Russel Wilson. Its probably going to take at least the #6 pick and another high one in 2020 to get Wilson.Perhaps they could do a conditional pick based on Wilson's performance for the 2020 pick. A certain performance gives them a RD1. If the Giants are horrible and earn a high pick, they get a RD2, instead of the RD1. Something like that.Maybe they could go to the 2021 draft for another, conditionally as well (a lower pick, like a RD3 or RD4, or lower).In comment 14301140 Pan-handler said:

RE: RE: RE: He has a pretty Leg of Theismann : 2/20/2019 2:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301050 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14301010 Metnut said:





Quote:





big cap hit right?





His cap hit is exactly the same as the cap savings the Giants would gain by parting ways with Eli. So assuming an Eli trade/release prior to his roster bonus coming due, acquiring Wilson would be cap neutral for 2019.



Here's a question - to the group in general - with the cap hit for 2019 being a nonfactor, what would you trade to put Eli back in his prime with 7-8 years in front of him and to have him magically acquire some mobility that he never had?



I honestly doubt there's any real possibility of this actually happening, but the one thing that would make sense about it is that the Giants seem absolutely opposed to a teardown at the QB position and are determined to go the run-to-fail path instead. If that's the case, pursuing an established QB would be more consistent with some of the roster construction on the offensive side of the ball.







If the Giants want to win now and have a window for the next few years this would be a heck of a move. Would they take Eli and our #2 and then next years #2? I would hate to give up pick #6 but I would for Russel Wilson.



I think if we don't want to part ways with #6 we'd need to give up next year's 1st rounder.



Eli, 2019 2nd rounder, 2020 1st rounder... This would give the Seahawks a chance to get the QB they want next year (when there are actually decent QBs) and still have a QB in Eli to transition to the future. This would also let the Giants to keep #6 and get an elite edge rusher and then they could part ways with Vernon. They'd then have the cap room and the main pieces in place needed to compete the next 3-4 years with Wilson, Barkley, and OBJ all in their prime. In comment 14301140 Pan-handler said:I think if we don't want to part ways with #6 we'd need to give up next year's 1st rounder.Eli, 2019 2nd rounder, 2020 1st rounder... This would give the Seahawks a chance to get the QB they want next year (when there are actually decent QBs) and still have a QB in Eli to transition to the future. This would also let the Giants to keep #6 and get an elite edge rusher and then they could part ways with Vernon. They'd then have the cap room and the main pieces in place needed to compete the next 3-4 years with Wilson, Barkley, and OBJ all in their prime.

RE: RE: RE: RE: He has a pretty Pan-handler : 2/20/2019 2:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301140 Pan-handler said:





Quote:





In comment 14301050 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14301010 Metnut said:





Quote:





big cap hit right?





His cap hit is exactly the same as the cap savings the Giants would gain by parting ways with Eli. So assuming an Eli trade/release prior to his roster bonus coming due, acquiring Wilson would be cap neutral for 2019.



Here's a question - to the group in general - with the cap hit for 2019 being a nonfactor, what would you trade to put Eli back in his prime with 7-8 years in front of him and to have him magically acquire some mobility that he never had?



I honestly doubt there's any real possibility of this actually happening, but the one thing that would make sense about it is that the Giants seem absolutely opposed to a teardown at the QB position and are determined to go the run-to-fail path instead. If that's the case, pursuing an established QB would be more consistent with some of the roster construction on the offensive side of the ball.







If the Giants want to win now and have a window for the next few years this would be a heck of a move. Would they take Eli and our #2 and then next years #2? I would hate to give up pick #6 but I would for Russel Wilson.







I think if we don't want to part ways with #6 we'd need to give up next year's 1st rounder.



Eli, 2019 2nd rounder, 2020 1st rounder... This would give the Seahawks a chance to get the QB they want next year (when there are actually decent QBs) and still have a QB in Eli to transition to the future. This would also let the Giants to keep #6 and get an elite edge rusher and then they could part ways with Vernon. They'd then have the cap room and the main pieces in place needed to compete the next 3-4 years with Wilson, Barkley, and OBJ all in their prime.



Leg, you may be right if not this years #1, next years. Would love Wilson on this team and his ability to extend plays. Imagine that with Barkley and Beckham an extra second or 2 to get open or improvise? In comment 14301172 Leg of Theismann said:Leg, you may be right if not this years #1, next years. Would love Wilson on this team and his ability to extend plays. Imagine that with Barkley and Beckham an extra second or 2 to get open or improvise?

I just realized... Leg of Theismann : 2/20/2019 2:54 pm : link If Wilson does want out of Seattle, the better option here may be to simply wait until he's a free agent next year (and Eli is off the books) and just sign him. That would mean the Giants draft an edge rusher at #6, OL at #37, roll with Eli in 2019, cut Vernon next off-season, and then they'd have plenty of cap room to sign Wilson and maybe even a high-profile OL in 2020. If for some reason they can't get Wilson, then draft one of the 2020 QBs. The point is: if Wilson wants to come to NY and he's about to be a free agent then there's really no reason to desperately draft a QB in a 2019 class that is weak at QB.

If we get Russel Wilson we are instant Zeke's Alibi : 2/20/2019 3:02 pm : link super bowl contender. Kind of tells you all you need to know about Eli Manning at this point.

RE: If we get Russel Wilson we are instant Bill L : 2/20/2019 3:04 pm : link

Quote: super bowl contender. Kind of tells you all you need to know about Eli Manning at this point.



Really? Did we trade for a defense as well?



In comment 14301229 Zeke's Alibi said:Really? Did we trade for a defense as well?

RE: RE: So it would be a pretty big power play by Russell English Alaister : 2/20/2019 3:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301070 bhill410 said:





Quote:





But hypothetically would you give up the 6 and Barkley... My immediate reaction is heck no, but then when you take a step back - if you feel that he is indeed a top 3/4 qb in the league is it an unjustified request?







Boy, people on this forum have some WILD takes on what players are worth.



Barkley and 6th Overall for 31 year old Russell Wilson? Are you out of your mind?



This. He's in the last year of his contract. 6 overall would be too much on its own. In comment 14301107 Giants in 07 said:This. He's in the last year of his contract. 6 overall would be too much on its own.

RE: RE: RE: So it would be a pretty big power play by Russell Pan-handler : 2/20/2019 3:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301107 Giants in 07 said:





Quote:





In comment 14301070 bhill410 said:





Quote:





But hypothetically would you give up the 6 and Barkley... My immediate reaction is heck no, but then when you take a step back - if you feel that he is indeed a top 3/4 qb in the league is it an unjustified request?







Boy, people on this forum have some WILD takes on what players are worth.



Barkley and 6th Overall for 31 year old Russell Wilson? Are you out of your mind?







This. He's in the last year of his contract. 6 overall would be too much on its own.



Shurmur said he was 'fond' of mobile QBs. He did pretty well with Keenum who could scramble a bit and create. Gettleman is not tied to Eli like the previous regime was and DG has proven he is not afraid of making big moves.



Not saying it will happen obviously but if he is available Giants might at least make a serious offer. In comment 14301238 English Alaister said:Shurmur said he was 'fond' of mobile QBs. He did pretty well with Keenum who could scramble a bit and create. Gettleman is not tied to Eli like the previous regime was and DG has proven he is not afraid of making big moves.Not saying it will happen obviously but if he is available Giants might at least make a serious offer.

Maybe we can do a sign and eric2425ny : 2/20/2019 3:13 pm : link trade with Landon Collins for Wilson lol.

Why would we want to replace Coach Red Beaulieu : 2/20/2019 3:17 pm : link Our two time SB mvp qb for some who threw for 900 less yards and had a lower completion %?



If obj or other high priced vets are involved, I would be all for it. SB is off the table and Don want to give up a ton of picks.

Would be a tough way joeinpa : 2/20/2019 3:19 pm : link For Eli s Giants career to end. But if this is out there you have to believe it s been discussed as an avenue to explore.

RE: ... mrvax : 2/20/2019 3:24 pm : link

Quote: This would be a good move for Wilson, he'd benefit from sitting behind Eli for a year or two.



LOL In comment 14301014 BrettNYG10 said:LOL

A year ago mrvax : 2/20/2019 3:27 pm : link the SHOCK rumor was that Brady & Belichick were through. Belichick was coming back to the Giants. Some ex-NFLer said you could "bank on it".



RE: If we get Russel Wilson we are instant Jimmy Googs : 2/20/2019 3:30 pm : link

Quote: super bowl contender. Kind of tells you all you need to know about Eli Manning at this point.



easy does it... In comment 14301229 Zeke's Alibi said:easy does it...

Wilson and #21 for Doubledeuce22 : 2/20/2019 3:40 pm : link #6 and a future 2nd? I'd do that for sure.

lol CaLLaHaN : 2/20/2019 3:52 pm : link Quote: #6 and a future 2nd? I'd do that for sure.



your crazy if you think it would cost that little plus getting their first round pick.



Has an elite qb ever been traded before?



It would take #1 this year & next year to START your crazy if you think it would cost that little plus getting their first round pick.Has an elite qb ever been traded before?It would take #1 this year & next year to START

Wilson for Eli and 2020 #1 Pan-handler : 2/20/2019 4:02 pm : link They get Eli this year and then a #1 they can use to move up for one of Fromm, Tua or Herbert

Would be a mistake Go Terps : 2/20/2019 4:08 pm : link Why not just move up and draft Murray? That figures to be a lot easier and cheaper.

RE: RE: Wait.... dep026 : 2/20/2019 4:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301100 dep026 said:





Quote:





Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?



I am not seeing how this makes sense???





remember when I said that you always find something wrong with any option at QB?



This is what I was talking about.





You’re not very bright and I say this will 100% certainty. In comment 14301112 ron mexico said:You’re not very bright and I say this will 100% certainty.

RE: RE: RE: Wait.... ron mexico : 2/20/2019 4:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301112 ron mexico said:





Quote:





In comment 14301100 dep026 said:





Quote:





Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?



I am not seeing how this makes sense???





remember when I said that you always find something wrong with any option at QB?



This is what I was talking about.









You’re not very bright and I say this will 100% certainty.



lol OK In comment 14301372 dep026 said:lol OK

RE: RE: Wait.... dep026 : 2/20/2019 4:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301100 dep026 said:





Quote:





Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?



I am not seeing how this makes sense???







Because it allows us to compete for a title all 5 of those years. At the end of those 4/5 years we can then move on from him, Beckham, Solder, and anyone else who we don't want to pay anymore.



It makes a ton of sense to me. Finding the next 10+ year QB requires a ton of things to fall correctly. I'm fine with a 5 year plan.



Are we a Wilson away? I don’t know? In comment 14301108 UConn4523 said:Are we a Wilson away? I don’t know?

RE: Beckham, this year’s 1 and next year’s 1 Boy Cord : 2/20/2019 4:12 pm : link

Quote: ....



No thanks. Would rather draft Kyler Murray. In comment 14300956 Chris684 said:No thanks. Would rather draft Kyler Murray.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Wait.... dep026 : 2/20/2019 4:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301118 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 14301112 ron mexico said:





Quote:





In comment 14301100 dep026 said:





Quote:





Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?



I am not seeing how this makes sense???





remember when I said that you always find something wrong with any option at QB?



This is what I was talking about.







I don't think he's questioning the person. Just the cost.







Its always something....



So other than this draft class and spending and giving up an insane amount for Wilson.... what have I dismissed? This should be funny zzz In comment 14301125 ron mexico said:So other than this draft class and spending and giving up an insane amount for Wilson.... what have I dismissed? This should be funny zzz

RE: Why would we want to replace Gatorade Dunk : 2/20/2019 4:15 pm : link

Quote: Our two time SB mvp qb for some who threw for 900 less yards and had a lower completion %?



If obj or other high priced vets are involved, I would be all for it. SB is off the table and Don want to give up a ton of picks.

I guess you're getting jealous of the other trolls getting all your attention and decided to go all-in? In comment 14301259 Coach Red Beaulieu said:I guess you're getting jealous of the other trolls getting all your attention and decided to go all-in?

RE: Would be a mistake mrvax : 2/20/2019 4:24 pm : link

Quote: Why not just move up and draft Murray? That figures to be a lot easier and cheaper.



Much better option and the one Seattle likes in this hypothetical. (4-5 cost controlled years.)

In comment 14301370 Go Terps said:Much better option and the one Seattle likes in this hypothetical. (4-5 cost controlled years.)

RE: Seattle May feel their heir apparent bradshaw44 : 2/20/2019 4:35 pm : link

Quote: Is in this years draft. Think about the Oklahoma kid. Might have a chance at him with the 6th pick in the draft,



Yep. I bet Carol thinks he can do what he did with Wilson with Murray. Cheap contract, spend on defense and be a running based offense with a shifty QB with talent he won’t have to overly rely on. In comment 14300941 Giant John said:Yep. I bet Carol thinks he can do what he did with Wilson with Murray. Cheap contract, spend on defense and be a running based offense with a shifty QB with talent he won’t have to overly rely on.

Some of the offers are laughable here bhill410 : 2/20/2019 4:36 pm : link If you think he is a top 5 qb, then what would you ask for if the giants were going to trade that asset? The giants were allegedly asking for two firsts for Beckham, you don’t think a top 5 qb would get more? I said it earlier but if i am seahawks I ask for Barkley plus 6. Doubt we do that but you don’t think a team would come up with a comparable offer? The Vikings gave up a first for Sam effing Bradford!





. arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 4:48 pm : link Assuming Kyler Murray = Russell Wilson is dangerous.



One guy is a Super Bowl champion and one guy still needs to be measured.

RE: . Go Terps : 2/20/2019 4:52 pm : link

Quote: Assuming Kyler Murray = Russell Wilson is dangerous.



One guy is a Super Bowl champion and one guy still needs to be measured.



No one is making that assumption. Kyler Murray doesn't have to be as good as Wilson in order to be the better play. He'll be cheaper to get, and cheaper to pay once we get him.



I also don't like the idea of Wilson wanting to go to a team because he or his wife want to be in NYC. Once guys start operating that way they've already got a foot out of their football career and into the next thing. In comment 14301426 arcarsenal said:No one is making that assumption. Kyler Murray doesn't have to be as good as Wilson in order to be the better play. He'll be cheaper to get, and cheaper to pay once we get him.I also don't like the idea of Wilson wanting to go to a team because he or his wife want to be in NYC. Once guys start operating that way they've already got a foot out of their football career and into the next thing.

RE: No thanks uconngiant : 2/20/2019 4:54 pm : link

Quote: .



Why not? He is one of the top quarterbacks in the league and should be that way for another five years or so In comment 14300929 Oscar said:Why not? He is one of the top quarterbacks in the league and should be that way for another five years or so

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Wait.... ron mexico : 2/20/2019 5:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301125 ron mexico said:





Quote:





In comment 14301118 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 14301112 ron mexico said:





Quote:





In comment 14301100 dep026 said:





Quote:





Everyone starts paying a guy in his 30s at least 35 million a year? For 5 years? And it will cost us at least a first and probably a lot more?



I am not seeing how this makes sense???





remember when I said that you always find something wrong with any option at QB?



This is what I was talking about.







I don't think he's questioning the person. Just the cost.







Its always something....







So other than this draft class and spending and giving up an insane amount for Wilson.... what have I dismissed? This should be funny zzz



all QBs in this class

Russel willson

Any cheap stop gap option

I'm sure there are other ideas thrown out there that you shot down for one reason or another. In comment 14301381 dep026 said:all QBs in this classRussel willsonAny cheap stop gap optionI'm sure there are other ideas thrown out there that you shot down for one reason or another.

So I said Wilson’s cost dep026 : 2/20/2019 5:05 pm : link Not Wilson.

And I acknowledged these QBs this year.



So you really brought nothing else to the table. No other names. Par for the course. Great job.

Imagine mittenedman : 2/20/2019 5:10 pm : link if the Giants traded Beckham for Wilson?

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 2/20/2019 5:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301426 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Assuming Kyler Murray = Russell Wilson is dangerous.



One guy is a Super Bowl champion and one guy still needs to be measured.







No one is making that assumption. Kyler Murray doesn't have to be as good as Wilson in order to be the better play. He'll be cheaper to get, and cheaper to pay once we get him.



I also don't like the idea of Wilson wanting to go to a team because he or his wife want to be in NYC. Once guys start operating that way they've already got a foot out of their football career and into the next thing.



Murray is still a complete unknown. I know I can win a Super Bowl with Russell Wilson. I have no idea if I can do that with Murray. I don't even know if I can play 16 games with Murray.



Hell, I don't even know how fucking tall Kyler Murray is.



Wilson isn't the type of guy who is going to half-ass playing football. I would have absolutely no concern over any of that. That's not his persona.



Wilson doesn't miss games. He's been out there every single week since he's been in the league. I'm wiling to pay for that and pay for a known quantity.



You are on the record saying you'd pay a great QB - you think it's worth it to pay guys like Rodgers, etc... now you're going back on that? I can't keep track of any of your logic - it seems like it's just "choose the opposite stance of wherever most people are leaning"



Murray could have tiny hands for all we know and be 5'8". But we're already fine penciling him in over RW in the name of cap space. Oy. In comment 14301432 Go Terps said:Murray is still a complete unknown. I know I can win a Super Bowl with Russell Wilson. I have no idea if I can do that with Murray. I don't even know if I can play 16 games with Murray.Hell, I don't even know how fucking tall Kyler Murray is.Wilson isn't the type of guy who is going to half-ass playing football. I would have absolutely no concern over any of that. That's not his persona.Wilson doesn't miss games. He's been out there every single week since he's been in the league. I'm wiling to pay for that and pay for a known quantity.You are on the record saying you'd pay a great QB - you think it's worth it to pay guys like Rodgers, etc... now you're going back on that? I can't keep track of any of your logic - it seems like it's just "choose the opposite stance of wherever most people are leaning"Murray could have tiny hands for all we know and be 5'8". But we're already fine penciling him in over RW in the name of cap space. Oy.

RE: Would be a mistake bw in dc : 2/20/2019 5:15 pm : link

Quote: Why not just move up and draft Murray? That figures to be a lot easier and cheaper.



Cheaper? Yes. Easier? How?



Wilson is real. He would be 31 and still in the prime of his Hall of Fame run. He's proven to be a rare player who can make chicken salad. And I wouldn't rule out that he could be Brady-esque and be willing to take less b/c his wife produces big coin.



Murray is a dream. In comment 14301370 Go Terps said:Cheaper? Yes. Easier? How?Wilson is real. He would be 31 and still in the prime of his Hall of Fame run. He's proven to be a rare player who can make chicken salad. And I wouldn't rule out that he could be Brady-esque and be willing to take less b/c his wife produces big coin.Murray is a dream.

RE: RE: Would be a mistake dep026 : 2/20/2019 5:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301370 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Why not just move up and draft Murray? That figures to be a lot easier and cheaper.







Cheaper? Yes. Easier? How?



Wilson is real. He would be 31 and still in the prime of his Hall of Fame run. He's proven to be a rare player who can make chicken salad. And I wouldn't rule out that he could be Brady-esque and be willing to take less b/c his wife produces big coin.



Murray is a dream.



Cousins got 28 million guaranteed over 3 years....



Wilson wants 4 years 140 million guaranteed... you say? In comment 14301454 bw in dc said:Cousins got 28 million guaranteed over 3 years....Wilson wants 4 years 140 million guaranteed... you say?

RE: RE: RE: Would be a mistake bw in dc : 2/20/2019 5:55 pm : link

Quote:

Cousins got 28 million guaranteed over 3 years....



Wilson wants 4 years 140 million guaranteed... you say?



Rodgers was 4/$134...right? And he's 35-ish.



At 31, that may be worth it. In comment 14301468 dep026 said:Rodgers was 4/$134...right? And he's 35-ish.At 31, that may be worth it.

RE: RE: RE: Would be a mistake Leg of Theismann : 2/20/2019 6:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301454 bw in dc said:





Quote:





In comment 14301370 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Why not just move up and draft Murray? That figures to be a lot easier and cheaper.







Cheaper? Yes. Easier? How?



Wilson is real. He would be 31 and still in the prime of his Hall of Fame run. He's proven to be a rare player who can make chicken salad. And I wouldn't rule out that he could be Brady-esque and be willing to take less b/c his wife produces big coin.



Murray is a dream.







Cousins got 28 million guaranteed over 3 years....



Wilson wants 4 years 140 million guaranteed... you say?



dep, why are you getting so shook up about the money lol it's not like it's your bank account they're paying him out of right? Haven't you been the biggest Eli supporter on this board? Eli's been a huge cap hit on this team every year for the past decade. Should we have let Eli go because he was too pricy? The cap keeps going up and up and I imagine Wilson's cap hit as a % over the next 5 years will be similar to what Eli's cap hit as a % has been the past 5 years. You don't think we stand to get a better bang for our buck with a prime Russell Wilson?



Wilson will be paid whatever is commensurate with his ability, sure it will be a lot but I'm not sure it'll be quite as much as Rodgers got. That shouldn't be a reason we turn down an opportunity to have one of the best players in the league at the most important position on the field. There are a lot riskier things we could do with $30M per year than spend it on a top QB who has a super bowl ring, has never been injured, is yet to have a losing season in the NFL (despite being on some crappy teams here and there), has a half-decade of his prime left, and by all accounts is a model citizen, teammate, and team-spokesperson.



Russell Wilson is the type of QB that can make a bad team decent, a decent team good, and a good team championship-caliber. I actually said on a thread earlier this year he is the one guy who MIGHT have been able to pull off a winning season with this 2018 Giants team. His mobility and smarts work to mask a lot of deficiencies (our o-line for instance) and his versatility and talents work to take full advantage of the assets we DO have (Barkley and Beckham). He would be worth every cent of $30 mill/yr if that's what he got. In comment 14301468 dep026 said:dep, why are you getting so shook up about the money lol it's not like it's your bank account they're paying him out of right? Haven't you been the biggest Eli supporter on this board? Eli's been a huge cap hit on this team every year for the past decade. Should we have let Eli go because he was too pricy? The cap keeps going up and up and I imagine Wilson's cap hit as a % over the next 5 years will be similar to what Eli's cap hit as a % has been the past 5 years. You don't think we stand to get a better bang for our buck with a prime Russell Wilson?Wilson will be paid whatever is commensurate with his ability, sure it will be a lot but I'm not sure it'll be quite as much as Rodgers got. That shouldn't be a reason we turn down an opportunity to have one of the best players in the league at the most important position on the field. There are a lot riskier things we could do with $30M per year than spend it on a top QB who has a super bowl ring, has never been injured, is yet to have a losing season in the NFL (despite being on some crappy teams here and there), has a half-decade of his prime left, and by all accounts is a model citizen, teammate, and team-spokesperson.Russell Wilson is the type of QB that can make a bad team decent, a decent team good, and a good team championship-caliber. I actually said on a thread earlier this year he is the one guy who MIGHT have been able to pull off a winning season with this 2018 Giants team. His mobility and smarts work to mask a lot of deficiencies (our o-line for instance) and his versatility and talents work to take full advantage of the assets we DO have (Barkley and Beckham). He would be worth every cent of $30 mill/yr if that's what he got.

This is such speculation based on Cowherd... GFAN52 : 2/20/2019 6:59 pm : link thinking Ciara will push it. No chance this ever happens.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Would be a mistake dep026 : 2/20/2019 7:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301468 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14301454 bw in dc said:





Quote:





In comment 14301370 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Why not just move up and draft Murray? That figures to be a lot easier and cheaper.







Cheaper? Yes. Easier? How?



Wilson is real. He would be 31 and still in the prime of his Hall of Fame run. He's proven to be a rare player who can make chicken salad. And I wouldn't rule out that he could be Brady-esque and be willing to take less b/c his wife produces big coin.



Murray is a dream.







Cousins got 28 million guaranteed over 3 years....



Wilson wants 4 years 140 million guaranteed... you say?







dep, why are you getting so shook up about the money lol it's not like it's your bank account they're paying him out of right? Haven't you been the biggest Eli supporter on this board? Eli's been a huge cap hit on this team every year for the past decade. Should we have let Eli go because he was too pricy? The cap keeps going up and up and I imagine Wilson's cap hit as a % over the next 5 years will be similar to what Eli's cap hit as a % has been the past 5 years. You don't think we stand to get a better bang for our buck with a prime Russell Wilson?



Wilson will be paid whatever is commensurate with his ability, sure it will be a lot but I'm not sure it'll be quite as much as Rodgers got. That shouldn't be a reason we turn down an opportunity to have one of the best players in the league at the most important position on the field. There are a lot riskier things we could do with $30M per year than spend it on a top QB who has a super bowl ring, has never been injured, is yet to have a losing season in the NFL (despite being on some crappy teams here and there), has a half-decade of his prime left, and by all accounts is a model citizen, teammate, and team-spokesperson.



Russell Wilson is the type of QB that can make a bad team decent, a decent team good, and a good team championship-caliber. I actually said on a thread earlier this year he is the one guy who MIGHT have been able to pull off a winning season with this 2018 Giants team. His mobility and smarts work to mask a lot of deficiencies (our o-line for instance) and his versatility and talents work to take full advantage of the assets we DO have (Barkley and Beckham). He would be worth every cent of $30 mill/yr if that's what he got.



1. He’s getting more than 30 million.

2. He’s going to cost at least 2 first round picks.

3. His contract will be the biggest in NFL history. And the older one gets, the lesser you want him scrambling. Signing him for 5-6 years at age 32 isn’t smart.

4. Putting your eggs in Wilson while giving up multiple first round picks doesn’t help the team. We will still have a shitty defense and OL that is porous.



Yes he will make us better... but we aren’t a Russell Wilson away from the SB. In comment 14301537 Leg of Theismann said:1. He’s getting more than 30 million.2. He’s going to cost at least 2 first round picks.3. His contract will be the biggest in NFL history. And the older one gets, the lesser you want him scrambling. Signing him for 5-6 years at age 32 isn’t smart.4. Putting your eggs in Wilson while giving up multiple first round picks doesn’t help the team. We will still have a shitty defense and OL that is porous.Yes he will make us better... but we aren’t a Russell Wilson away from the SB.

RE: RE: First djm : 2/20/2019 7:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301084 djm said:





Quote:





This would be the most shocking nyg trade in my lifetime.



Second, I’d shit sideways if this trade happened.



Lastly, Who in their right mind would NOT move heaven and earth to make a trade for Wilson?









You just want it to happen so you can keep Wilson on your fantasy team. Haha.



Haha — honestly I’d be a little more leery if it... oh who am I kidding. In comment 14301096 robbieballs2003 said:Haha — honestly I’d be a little more leery if it... oh who am I kidding.

I saw a recent interview with Kyler Murray. smshmth8690 : 2/20/2019 7:07 pm : link The host asked him about playing both football, and baseball. He said the best chance would be if he was drafted by the Raiders. Them he mentioned 'Russ', and how he might be able to play for the Yankees, but only if he was traded to the Giants, or the Jets. I think this is where this rumor is getting it's start. For the record, I'd give this years 6th pick, but that's all.

To bad we couldn't keep the sixth pick Canton : 2/20/2019 7:55 pm : link If we got Wilson. Draft Murray and have him sit behind Wilson for a few years and learn from one of the best, on how to play the position, with their stature.

John Mara thinking... 81_Great_Dane : 2/20/2019 8:36 pm : link ... "The old man traded for Tarkenton. This Wilson kid reminds me of Tarkenton. Tarkenton was exciting. LET'S DO IT, DAVE!"



Dave Gettleman thinking...

... "John's old man traded for Tarkenton. Wilson reminds me of Tarkenton. The Giants never won shit with Tarkenton. Then they traded him back to the Vikings after a few years. I'd give Seattle Eli and a fourth rounder. Or pass."

RE: To bad we couldn't keep the sixth pick Ssanders9816 : 2/20/2019 8:40 pm : link

Quote: If we got Wilson. Draft Murray and have him sit behind Wilson for a few years and learn from one of the best, on how to play the position, with their stature.



A few years?! That’s not how it works. That’s not how any of this works!!! In comment 14301598 Canton said:A few years?! That’s not how it works. That’s not how any of this works!!!

I didn’t realize his 2020 cap number would be bhill410 : 2/20/2019 9:19 pm : link 30 if they tagged him. There is actually almost a little nba esch player leverage here as a result of that franchise number. Essentially Seattle cannot reasonably keep this guy if he wants to leave in a year or two and any team trading for him would want a guarantee that they could sign him to a normal contract. Still would be utterly shocked if the 6th pick + is enough to get it done but if Wilson indicates there is no chance he signs an extension in Seattle it’s possible.

RE: RE: To bad we couldn't keep the sixth pick Canton : 2/20/2019 10:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14301598 Canton said:





Quote:





If we got Wilson. Draft Murray and have him sit behind Wilson for a few years and learn from one of the best, on how to play the position, with their stature.







A few years?! That’s not how it works. That’s not how any of this works!!!



I know, right!!



~Aaron Rodgers~ In comment 14301636 Ssanders9816 said:I know, right!!~Aaron Rodgers~

RE: To bad we couldn't keep the sixth pick djm : 2/20/2019 11:00 pm : link

Quote: If we got Wilson. Draft Murray and have him sit behind Wilson for a few years and learn from one of the best, on how to play the position, with their stature.



Dude.. that’s beyond unreasonable. In comment 14301598 Canton said:Dude.. that’s beyond unreasonable.