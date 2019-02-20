Interesting info from Glazer re: Beckham extension Sean : 2/21/2019 7:47 am



Quote: It was Pat Shurmur who had to convince the Giants to re-sign him, that he would be worth it, that he would be able to keep the circus at a minimum. Then during the season, Beckham had a sit-down interview with ESPN’s Josina Anderson (and Lil Wayne) that became yet another big controversy.



This honestly makes sense given the history of Gettleman & paying players. Be interesting to see how this plays out. I didn’t link the article because it requires a subscription. Glazer had his weekly mailbag article on the Athletic which was the source of his original prediction last week about Beckham getting traded. What I never heard before is that Shurmur needed to convince Mara/Gettleman to sign him long term. Shurmur said he could keep the circus to a minimum. Here is the blurb:This honestly makes sense given the history of Gettleman & paying players. Be interesting to see how this plays out. I didn’t link the article because it requires a subscription.

If by interesting madeinstars : 2/21/2019 8:27 am : link You mean pulled straight out of his A**.

and by that I mean JonC : 2/21/2019 8:32 am : link he doesn't typically make up shit.

Here’s more Sean : 2/21/2019 8:38 am : link Quote: Then during the season, Beckham had a sit-down interview with ESPN’s Josina Anderson (and Lil Wayne) that became yet another big controversy. He was asked about Eli Manning, that answer wasn’t great; he was asked about how he felt about playing in New York, that answer wasn’t great. Yes, my prediction that he’ll be traded is a bold one, as the question and answer stated, but if you look at the history, why is it so shocking?



Plus, it turns out the Giants have a lot more holes than anyone thought. They need massive help on the offensive line, they need a quarterback, they need pass rushers, plural, and they need linebackers. You’re not going to trade Saquon Barkley and you want to start building more around Saquon than you do around Odell. If you can take Odell and get some big bounty for him to fill more holes, I think that’s a wise business decision for the Giants. Giants fans may not agree, but if you can get several players for one, it might work. Whether or not they can get equal value for him, that I do not know.

This would have come out sooner Ssanders9816 : 2/21/2019 8:38 am : link Yawn

Is there anyone still aboard the "Beckham is no trouble" Chris684 : 2/21/2019 8:41 am : link ship at this point?



It's taking on water every day.

Does anyone else see this as an indirect attack on Shurmer? rich in DC : 2/21/2019 8:44 am : link The way it is written, reading between the lines, the Giants FO is throwing Shurmer under the bus and laying the blame on him for failures with OBJ.



It implies that the GM and owner were prepared to move on from OBJ, but the coach convinced them otherwise.



If I'm Shurmer, I'm making sure that I keep in close contact with all of my contacts around the league to set up my next job.

Agree with Jon. Diver_Down : 2/21/2019 8:44 am : link Glazer doesn't have to throw mud on the wall to see what sticks. He has an established reputation and is well-connected. So many dismissed Glazer's prediction, but keep in mind that it wasn't a one off comment in a live interview/podcast. He chose the topic out of a number of "mailbag" questions. He wrote his prediction knowing that it would get blow-back from a segment of fans. He doesn't make stuff up. Where there is smoke, there is fire.



Also, regarding OBJ's contract. Many were quick to claim that OBJ would be a Giant for Life when the news of the extension broke. But when you look at the contract, it has a lot of guaranteed salaries that inflates the guarantee total. Those salaries are the responsibility of the team that he plays for in any given year. The signing bonus was only $20M. Hardly a cap crushing extension if/when the Giants move on. When I saw the details of the contract, I knew then that it was a short-term deal to keep OBJ quiet. He has a lot to prove if he wants to remain in blue.



While I don't necessarily agree with Glazer that the trade would happen this year, it wouldn't be crippling. We ate $15M dead cap on JPP's deal that yielded a 3rd rounder. OBJ's $16M can be done. But from the initial announcement of the contract extension, I figured that 2020 was the year that OBJ could be traded. It aligns with what JT heard and mentioned yesterday.





RE: Does anyone else see this as an indirect attack on Shurmer? Sean : 2/21/2019 8:45 am : link

Quote: The way it is written, reading between the lines, the Giants FO is throwing Shurmer under the bus and laying the blame on him for failures with OBJ.



It implies that the GM and owner were prepared to move on from OBJ, but the coach convinced them otherwise.



If I'm Shurmer, I'm making sure that I keep in close contact with all of my contacts around the league to set up my next job.



I think Shurmur was hired to win. Another sub .500 season & I think we’ll have a new coach next year. In comment 14301911 rich in DC said:I think Shurmur was hired to win. Another sub .500 season & I think we’ll have a new coach next year.

Great idea MookGiants : 2/21/2019 8:48 am : link let a coach who has done nothing but lose as a head coach change your mind about something.



This organization is a mess at every level right now.

RE: Does anyone else see this as an indirect attack on Shurmer? bradshaw44 : 2/21/2019 8:49 am : link

Quote: The way it is written, reading between the lines, the Giants FO is throwing Shurmer under the bus and laying the blame on him for failures with OBJ.



It implies that the GM and owner were prepared to move on from OBJ, but the coach convinced them otherwise.



If I'm Shurmer, I'm making sure that I keep in close contact with all of my contacts around the league to set up my next job.



Not sure if it’s done intentionally, but it sure makes his seat awfully warm. In comment 14301911 rich in DC said:Not sure if it’s done intentionally, but it sure makes his seat awfully warm.

It really depends on how big a bounty....? George from PA : 2/21/2019 8:50 am : link The Giants will not trade OBJ unless they get blown away.





RE: Does anyone else see this as an indirect attack on Shurmer? Ssanders9816 : 2/21/2019 8:51 am : link

Quote: The way it is written, reading between the lines, the Giants FO is throwing Shurmer under the bus and laying the blame on him for failures with OBJ.



It implies that the GM and owner were prepared to move on from OBJ, but the coach convinced them otherwise.



If I'm Shurmer, I'm making sure that I keep in close contact with all of my contacts around the league to set up my next job.



No, if true it’s embarrassing for the owners and management. In comment 14301911 rich in DC said:No, if true it’s embarrassing for the owners and management.

A lot going on to unpack JonC : 2/21/2019 8:52 am : link when you consider the OB trade talk surfacing again after it appeared he sat himself out of the last four games of the season. Blurbs like the PS item where they put him in the rowboat with OB. And, imv, there doesn't appear to be a set plan with regards to Collins.



Mix this with the QB panic leading up to the draft, and it's chaos.

RE: Great idea bradshaw44 : 2/21/2019 8:53 am : link

Quote: let a coach who has done nothing but lose as a head coach change your mind about something.



This organization is a mess at every level right now.



I can see how Shurmur had sway. It’s his first season and he’s telling you he needs a certain piece to win and wants to make it work. Why wouldn’t they at least hear him out? Bringing him in and then dumping his most talented player with no input would be a little short sighted. But now shurmur has to own it. And I think DG knew that.



This certainly helps explain Shurmur mouthing “throw it to Odell” on the sideline during that game early in the season. In comment 14301916 MookGiants said:I can see how Shurmur had sway. It’s his first season and he’s telling you he needs a certain piece to win and wants to make it work. Why wouldn’t they at least hear him out? Bringing him in and then dumping his most talented player with no input would be a little short sighted. But now shurmur has to own it. And I think DG knew that.This certainly helps explain Shurmur mouthing “throw it to Odell” on the sideline during that game early in the season.

RE: Does anyone else see this as an indirect attack on Shurmer? ron mexico : 2/21/2019 8:56 am : link

Quote: The way it is written, reading between the lines, the Giants FO is throwing Shurmer under the bus and laying the blame on him for failures with OBJ.



It implies that the GM and owner were prepared to move on from OBJ, but the coach convinced them otherwise.



If I'm Shurmer, I'm making sure that I keep in close contact with all of my contacts around the league to set up my next job.



Failures is pretty strong characterization.



It was an embarrassing interview, sitting next to Lil Wayne and what not, but what he said was pretty tame.



Overall OBJ had a strong year, even with the injury at the end of the season. He did and said a lot more positive things off the field that no one talks about.







In comment 14301911 rich in DC said:Failures is pretty strong characterization.It was an embarrassing interview, sitting next to Lil Wayne and what not, but what he said was pretty tame.Overall OBJ had a strong year, even with the injury at the end of the season. He did and said a lot more positive things off the field that no one talks about.

RE: RE: Great idea Ssanders9816 : 2/21/2019 8:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 14301916 MookGiants said:





Quote:





let a coach who has done nothing but lose as a head coach change your mind about something.



This organization is a mess at every level right now.







I can see how Shurmur had sway. It’s his first season and he’s telling you he needs a certain piece to win and wants to make it work. Why wouldn’t they at least hear him out? Bringing him in and then dumping his most talented player with no input would be a little short sighted. But now shurmur has to own it. And I think DG knew that.



This certainly helps explain Shurmur mouthing “throw it to Odell” on the sideline during that game early in the season.



He was already under contract though... In comment 14301928 bradshaw44 said:He was already under contract though...

RE: It really depends on how big a bounty....? Diver_Down : 2/21/2019 8:57 am : link

Quote: The Giants will not trade OBJ unless they get blown away.





While OBJ is consistent with his tweets with goats(rams) and jackets emblazoned with Hollywood, the most consistent team that has shown interest is the 49'ers. San Fran is in a unique position. They are in year 3 of their rebuild. While the Jimmy G. injury was a fluke, it still doesn't stop the clock on return on the investment. There has to be pressure to see results and win. Getting a sure thing such as OBJ instead of a draft pick will be tempting for them to prove they were right in dumping a pile of cash on Jimmy G. In comment 14301923 George from PA said:While OBJ is consistent with his tweets with goats(rams) and jackets emblazoned with Hollywood, the most consistent team that has shown interest is the 49'ers. San Fran is in a unique position. They are in year 3 of their rebuild. While the Jimmy G. injury was a fluke, it still doesn't stop the clock on return on the investment. There has to be pressure to see results and win. Getting a sure thing such as OBJ instead of a draft pick will be tempting for them to prove they were right in dumping a pile of cash on Jimmy G.

RE: RE: It really depends on how big a bounty....? Ssanders9816 : 2/21/2019 8:59 am : link

The Giants will not trade OBJ unless they get blown away.





Quote:





The Giants will not trade OBJ unless they get blown away.









While OBJ is consistent with his tweets with goats(rams) and jackets emblazoned with Hollywood, the most consistent team that has shown interest is the 49'ers. San Fran is in a unique position. They are in year 3 of their rebuild. While the Jimmy G. injury was a fluke, it still doesn't stop the clock on return on the investment. There has to be pressure to see results and win. Getting a sure thing such as OBJ instead of a draft pick will be tempting for them to prove they were right in dumping a pile of cash on Jimmy G.



They’ve also been tied to Brown who is available and probably for less In comment 14301932 Diver_Down said:They’ve also been tied to Brown who is available and probably for less

RE: Is there anyone still aboard the Mike from Ohio : 2/21/2019 9:00 am : link

Quote: ship at this point?



It's taking on water every day.



Shurmur, Gettleman and Mara agreed he was worth the gamble. Then he had an interview. What 'more water' is this taking on?



The thrust of this article is that Odell may be worth trading because of how shitty the whole team is, and the need to plug multiple holes. It is not "team can't win with OBJ sideshow."



I think most people on this site can read and understand basic text. It must be emotional biases that stand in their way of comprehension. In comment 14301906 Chris684 said:Shurmur, Gettleman and Mara agreed he was worth the gamble. Then he had an interview. What 'more water' is this taking on?The thrust of this article is that Odell may be worth trading because of how shitty the whole team is, and the need to plug multiple holes. It is not "team can't win with OBJ sideshow."I think most people on this site can read and understand basic text. It must be emotional biases that stand in their way of comprehension.

RE: RE: It really depends on how big a bounty....? ron mexico : 2/21/2019 9:01 am : link

The Giants will not trade OBJ unless they get blown away.





Quote:





The Giants will not trade OBJ unless they get blown away.









While OBJ is consistent with his tweets with goats(rams) and jackets emblazoned with Hollywood, the most consistent team that has shown interest is the 49'ers. San Fran is in a unique position. They are in year 3 of their rebuild. While the Jimmy G. injury was a fluke, it still doesn't stop the clock on return on the investment. There has to be pressure to see results and win. Getting a sure thing such as OBJ instead of a draft pick will be tempting for them to prove they were right in dumping a pile of cash on Jimmy G.



Goat is short for Greatest of all time

In comment 14301932 Diver_Down said:Goat is short for Greatest of all time

the amount of dumb on this topic YAJ2112 : 2/21/2019 9:03 am : link is refreshing as always.

RE: RE: RE: It really depends on how big a bounty....? Diver_Down : 2/21/2019 9:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 14301932 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





The Giants will not trade OBJ unless they get blown away.





Quote:





The Giants will not trade OBJ unless they get blown away.









While OBJ is consistent with his tweets with goats(rams) and jackets emblazoned with Hollywood, the most consistent team that has shown interest is the 49'ers. San Fran is in a unique position. They are in year 3 of their rebuild. While the Jimmy G. injury was a fluke, it still doesn't stop the clock on return on the investment. There has to be pressure to see results and win. Getting a sure thing such as OBJ instead of a draft pick will be tempting for them to prove they were right in dumping a pile of cash on Jimmy G.







Goat is short for Greatest of all time



I realize that, but absent a specific emoji for a Ram a horned goat is a close second. In comment 14301936 ron mexico said:I realize that, but absent a specific emoji for a Ram a horned goat is a close second.

RE: Agree with Jon. CromartiesKid21 : 2/21/2019 9:05 am : link

Quote: Glazer doesn't have to throw mud on the wall to see what sticks. He has an established reputation and is well-connected. So many dismissed Glazer's prediction, but keep in mind that it wasn't a one off comment in a live interview/podcast. He chose the topic out of a number of "mailbag" questions. He wrote his prediction knowing that it would get blow-back from a segment of fans. He doesn't make stuff up. Where there is smoke, there is fire.



Also, regarding OBJ's contract. Many were quick to claim that OBJ would be a Giant for Life when the news of the extension broke. But when you look at the contract, it has a lot of guaranteed salaries that inflates the guarantee total. Those salaries are the responsibility of the team that he plays for in any given year. The signing bonus was only $20M. Hardly a cap crushing extension if/when the Giants move on. When I saw the details of the contract, I knew then that it was a short-term deal to keep OBJ quiet. He has a lot to prove if he wants to remain in blue.



While I don't necessarily agree with Glazer that the trade would happen this year, it wouldn't be crippling. We ate $15M dead cap on JPP's deal that yielded a 3rd rounder. OBJ's $16M can be done. But from the initial announcement of the contract extension, I figured that 2020 was the year that OBJ could be traded. It aligns with what JT heard and mentioned yesterday.





Also Brock Osweiler (20M straight salary dump) was traded for a 2nd round pick...gives you a rough idea on how much capital equates to a draft pick In comment 14301912 Diver_Down said:Also Brock Osweiler (20M straight salary dump) was traded for a 2nd round pick...gives you a rough idea on how much capital equates to a draft pick

im actually hoping they trade Odell blueblood : 2/21/2019 9:05 am : link so i can stop hearing every five minutes about how they are going to trade Odell...

. arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 9:07 am : link I can't believe this Lil Wayne interview is still like... a "thing" that gets talked about like an arrest or something.



Everything this guy does needs to be turned into a spectacle by media and fans. I wouldn't blame him for wanting to get out of here. He spends a lot of time doing good things off the field that get minimal press, yet has to routinely answer questions about a stupid 6 month old interview that contained barely anything of substance.



Either trade the fucking guy or top talking about it. This is ridiculous.

Seemingly with each passing day this organization The_Boss : 2/21/2019 9:08 am : link Appears rudderless at sea. I was never a fan of either hire at GM or HC and Beckham’s continued bullshit isn’t stopping. If this thing goes south like I expect next season with 4-6 wins, is it justified to call for them all to be gone?

RE: RE: RE: It really depends on how big a bounty....? Diver_Down : 2/21/2019 9:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 14301932 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





The Giants will not trade OBJ unless they get blown away.





Quote:





The Giants will not trade OBJ unless they get blown away.









While OBJ is consistent with his tweets with goats(rams) and jackets emblazoned with Hollywood, the most consistent team that has shown interest is the 49'ers. San Fran is in a unique position. They are in year 3 of their rebuild. While the Jimmy G. injury was a fluke, it still doesn't stop the clock on return on the investment. There has to be pressure to see results and win. Getting a sure thing such as OBJ instead of a draft pick will be tempting for them to prove they were right in dumping a pile of cash on Jimmy G.







They’ve also been tied to Brown who is available and probably for less



Brown is a headcase and older. Factor in the cost of giving new guaranteed money and the corresponding draft collateral, then Brown's cost will exceed what the draft collateral to get OBJ who is locked up with cost-controlled (albeit guaranteed) salaries. With no signing bonus to account for, San Fran can look at OBJ's contract as a year-to-year team option contract. If their all-in gamble doesn't work out, they can still OBJ again. Brown will have no future trade value. In comment 14301933 Ssanders9816 said:Brown is a headcase and older. Factor in the cost of giving new guaranteed money and the corresponding draft collateral, then Brown's cost will exceed what the draft collateral to get OBJ who is locked up with cost-controlled (albeit guaranteed) salaries. With no signing bonus to account for, San Fran can look at OBJ's contract as a year-to-year team option contract. If their all-in gamble doesn't work out, they can still OBJ again. Brown will have no future trade value.

This all falls apart for me with this: Chris in Philly : 2/21/2019 9:09 am : link “Plus, it turns out the Giants have a lot more holes than anyone thought. They need massive help on the offensive line, they need a quarterback, they need pass rushers, plural, and they need linebackers.”



Excuse me? Nobody knew this? Come on, man.

RE: This all falls apart for me with this: blueblood : 2/21/2019 9:12 am : link

Quote: “Plus, it turns out the Giants have a lot more holes than anyone thought. They need massive help on the offensive line, they need a quarterback, they need pass rushers, plural, and they need linebackers.”



Excuse me? Nobody knew this? Come on, man.



I know right and the answer to fixing a hole is creating ANOTHER hole? In comment 14301951 Chris in Philly said:I know right and the answer to fixing a hole is creating ANOTHER hole?

RE: A lot going on to unpack Britt in VA : 2/21/2019 9:12 am : link

Quote: when you consider the OB trade talk surfacing again after it appeared he sat himself out of the last four games of the season. Blurbs like the PS item where they put him in the rowboat with OB. And, imv, there doesn't appear to be a set plan with regards to Collins.



Mix this with the QB panic leading up to the draft, and it's chaos.



What QB panic? They clearly didn't panic. In comment 14301927 JonC said:What QB panic? They clearly didn't panic.

RE: . Mike from Ohio : 2/21/2019 9:19 am : link

Quote: I can't believe this Lil Wayne interview is still like... a "thing" that gets talked about like an arrest or something.



Everything this guy does needs to be turned into a spectacle by media and fans. I wouldn't blame him for wanting to get out of here. He spends a lot of time doing good things off the field that get minimal press, yet has to routinely answer questions about a stupid 6 month old interview that contained barely anything of substance.



Either trade the fucking guy or top talking about it. This is ridiculous.



You should realize by now that there are people on this site that count every mention of an old issue as a new issue, and add it on to the growing list of problems. Hence the view that it is "taking on water" or somehow obvious to everyone.



I swear you could post an article about the Panther's Game meltdown from 2015 and a bunch of clowns on this site would respond with "OMG, one more example of OBJ still being a cancer!" In comment 14301946 arcarsenal said:You should realize by now that there are people on this site that count every mention of an old issue as a new issue, and add it on to the growing list of problems. Hence the view that it is "taking on water" or somehow obvious to everyone.I swear you could post an article about the Panther's Game meltdown from 2015 and a bunch of clowns on this site would respond with "OMG, one more example of OBJ still being a cancer!"

Guys, whether YOU think it was a big deal or not.... Britt in VA : 2/21/2019 9:21 am : link It's clear ownership felt smeared by it, and rightfully so.



They pay you 90 million dollars and then a month later you go on TV alluding that you'd rather play somewhere else.



How would you feel if you were stroking that check?

RE: Agree with Jon. Ten Ton Hammer : 2/21/2019 9:22 am : link

Quote:



While I don't necessarily agree with Glazer that the trade would happen this year, it wouldn't be crippling. We ate $15M dead cap on JPP's deal that yielded a 3rd rounder. OBJ's $16M can be done. But from the initial announcement of the contract extension, I figured that 2020 was the year that OBJ could be traded. It aligns with what JT heard and mentioned yesterday.





The Giants don't have a ton of cap space as it is. You have taken this stance that they could take the hit, and yes, they could, but the point isn't whether they could afford it. It's whether they could afford the hit and also do a good job improving the team. That's $16m the team doesn't have to spend elsewhere and isn't getting production from.



And the JPP trade is the same thing. Yeah, can eat the money. You do so knowing that's money you can't do anything with for that year. You don't get the production, you don't get the ability to find someone who can produce. In comment 14301912 Diver_Down said:The Giants don't have a ton of cap space as it is. You have taken this stance that they could take the hit, and yes, they could, but the point isn't whether they could afford it. It's whether they could afford the hit and also do a good job improving the team. That's $16m the team doesn't have to spend elsewhere and isn't getting production from.And the JPP trade is the same thing. Yeah, can eat the money. You do so knowing that's money you can't do anything with for that year. You don't get the production, you don't get the ability to find someone who can produce.

And THEN.... Britt in VA : 2/21/2019 9:23 am : link if you read the tea leaves, benched himself for the final four games of the season.



So now, not only are you paying him to smear you and be indifferent on playing for your team, but you're paying him to sit on the bench when (in your opinion) he could probably play.

arc Chris684 : 2/21/2019 9:23 am : link Beckham hasn't done anything terribly harmful off the field, although I doubt he's winning a Walter Payton man of the year award any time soon.



But there's still a difference between that and doing things that are bad for the Giants as a team and this is obviously where he struggles. This impacts W/L, so why wouldn't fans care about a guy acting in a way that's no good for his team?

RE: RE: Agree with Jon. YAJ2112 : 2/21/2019 9:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 14301912 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





Glazer doesn't have to throw mud on the wall to see what sticks. He has an established reputation and is well-connected. So many dismissed Glazer's prediction, but keep in mind that it wasn't a one off comment in a live interview/podcast. He chose the topic out of a number of "mailbag" questions. He wrote his prediction knowing that it would get blow-back from a segment of fans. He doesn't make stuff up. Where there is smoke, there is fire.



Also, regarding OBJ's contract. Many were quick to claim that OBJ would be a Giant for Life when the news of the extension broke. But when you look at the contract, it has a lot of guaranteed salaries that inflates the guarantee total. Those salaries are the responsibility of the team that he plays for in any given year. The signing bonus was only $20M. Hardly a cap crushing extension if/when the Giants move on. When I saw the details of the contract, I knew then that it was a short-term deal to keep OBJ quiet. He has a lot to prove if he wants to remain in blue.



While I don't necessarily agree with Glazer that the trade would happen this year, it wouldn't be crippling. We ate $15M dead cap on JPP's deal that yielded a 3rd rounder. OBJ's $16M can be done. But from the initial announcement of the contract extension, I figured that 2020 was the year that OBJ could be traded. It aligns with what JT heard and mentioned yesterday.









Also Brock Osweiler (20M straight salary dump) was traded for a 2nd round pick...gives you a rough idea on how much capital equates to a draft pick





Um, Osweiler was traded WITH a 2nd round pick (and a 6th) in exchange for a 4th. That was the only way Houston could get rid of him and not eat his guaranteed salary. So you might want to recalculate your draft pick capital. In comment 14301943 CromartiesKid21 said:Um, Osweiler was traded WITH a 2nd round pick (and a 6th) in exchange for a 4th. That was the only way Houston could get rid of him and not eat his guaranteed salary. So you might want to recalculate your draft pick capital.

RE: This all falls apart for me with this: Matt in SGS : 2/21/2019 9:25 am : link

Quote: “Plus, it turns out the Giants have a lot more holes than anyone thought. They need massive help on the offensive line, they need a quarterback, they need pass rushers, plural, and they need linebackers.”



Excuse me? Nobody knew this? Come on, man.



I agree with you to some extent Chris, but I'm trying to find the quote from Mara, or quote attributed, at some point last season where he seemed to make the admission along the lines of "this might take longer to fix than we thought"



And when you realize that after the Flowers release and Harrison/Apple trades, the Giants ended the season with only 14 players on the roster who were there in 2017, that would seem to bear that out.



So if you are Shurmur, and the Giants are going to tear it all down, knowing he needs to win in order to be able to keep his job, of course he's going to say he wants Odell there. Odell is one of the best in the league and can help him win games. So yes he's going to say he'll find a way to work with him.



JT's information for us yesterday all makes sense in the big picture. The Giants have lots of holes to fill, and they have 11 draft picks. It sounds like unless a QB is there at #6 who they think is in position to play this year, but only if/when the Giants are eliminated (the Kurt Warner giving way to Eli in 2004), they will go with Eli at QB and use those other picks to fill in help for the team. The defense is going to get a massive overhaul this draft and I'd expect of the 11 picks, probably 7-8 will be used on defense (with the likelyhood of a trade for a veteran for a later round pick to plug in, such as Ogletree last year).



The cap hit and watered down market makes little sense to trade Odell this year. I just don't see them eating $17M to get rid of him unless they are given a Godfather deal...which doesn't seem likely since you already have Brown on the market. So Odell stays.



But I do think Glazer will be proven right ultimately. Let's say for argument sake, the Giants pass on Haskins or he's drafted before they pick. There is a better QB class in 2020, but the Giants will need ammo to make sure they are in position to get one. Well, Odell's trade value is first rounder + +. Maybe we are talking a first and third, and maybe a player. More than Oakland got for Cooper for sure. The Giants could use their own pick, plus assets from an Odell trade to be in position to get a 2020 QB. And the cap hit is less.



In comment 14301951 Chris in Philly said:I agree with you to some extent Chris, but I'm trying to find the quote from Mara, or quote attributed, at some point last season where he seemed to make the admission along the lines of "this might take longer to fix than we thought"And when you realize that after the Flowers release and Harrison/Apple trades, the Giants ended the season with only 14 players on the roster who were there in 2017, that would seem to bear that out.So if you are Shurmur, and the Giants are going to tear it all down, knowing he needs to win in order to be able to keep his job, of course he's going to say he wants Odell there. Odell is one of the best in the league and can help him win games. So yes he's going to say he'll find a way to work with him.JT's information for us yesterday all makes sense in the big picture. The Giants have lots of holes to fill, and they have 11 draft picks. It sounds like unless a QB is there at #6 who they think is in position to play this year, but only if/when the Giants are eliminated (the Kurt Warner giving way to Eli in 2004), they will go with Eli at QB and use those other picks to fill in help for the team. The defense is going to get a massive overhaul this draft and I'd expect of the 11 picks, probably 7-8 will be used on defense (with the likelyhood of a trade for a veteran for a later round pick to plug in, such as Ogletree last year).The cap hit and watered down market makes little sense to trade Odell this year. I just don't see them eating $17M to get rid of him unless they are given a Godfather deal...which doesn't seem likely since you already have Brown on the market. So Odell stays.But I do think Glazer will be proven right ultimately. Let's say for argument sake, the Giants pass on Haskins or he's drafted before they pick. There is a better QB class in 2020, but the Giants will need ammo to make sure they are in position to get one. Well, Odell's trade value is first rounder + +. Maybe we are talking a first and third, and maybe a player. More than Oakland got for Cooper for sure. The Giants could use their own pick, plus assets from an Odell trade to be in position to get a 2020 QB. And the cap hit is less.

RE: And THEN.... ron mexico : 2/21/2019 9:26 am : link

Quote: if you read the tea leaves, benched himself for the final four games of the season.



So now, not only are you paying him to smear you and be indifferent on playing for your team, but you're paying him to sit on the bench when (in your opinion) he could probably play.



I have a real hard time believing this one knowing how cautious the Giants are with injuries.



In comment 14301968 Britt in VA said:I have a real hard time believing this one knowing how cautious the Giants are with injuries.

RE: arc arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 9:27 am : link

Quote: Beckham hasn't done anything terribly harmful off the field, although I doubt he's winning a Walter Payton man of the year award any time soon.



But there's still a difference between that and doing things that are bad for the Giants as a team and this is obviously where he struggles. This impacts W/L, so why wouldn't fans care about a guy acting in a way that's no good for his team?



Your last sentence is an unprovable opinion you are framing as a fact. That's where my problem is. In comment 14301969 Chris684 said:Your last sentence is an unprovable opinion you are framing as a fact. That's where my problem is.

RE: Seemingly with each passing day this organization Eman11 : 2/21/2019 9:28 am : link

Quote: Appears rudderless at sea. I was never a fan of either hire at GM or HC and Beckham’s continued bullshit isn’t stopping. If this thing goes south like I expect next season with 4-6 wins, is it justified to call for them all to be gone?



What part of any of this is OBJ continuing the BS? Is it his fault his name is brought up? Did he start or contribute to any of this recent talk except to tweet how it's just more ammo to fire him up? In comment 14301948 The_Boss said:What part of any of this is OBJ continuing the BS? Is it his fault his name is brought up? Did he start or contribute to any of this recent talk except to tweet how it's just more ammo to fire him up?

Can someone point me toward where it was even suggested Ten Ton Hammer : 2/21/2019 9:29 am : link that Beckham was healthy to play and didn't?



Because I don't remember that being a thing and it seems like a convenient excuse to bang the drum again.

RE: RE: And THEN.... Britt in VA : 2/21/2019 9:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 14301968 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





if you read the tea leaves, benched himself for the final four games of the season.



So now, not only are you paying him to smear you and be indifferent on playing for your team, but you're paying him to sit on the bench when (in your opinion) he could probably play.







I have a real hard time believing this one knowing how cautious the Giants are with injuries.





He got kicked in the butt, basically, and played the next week.



What happened after that? In comment 14301972 ron mexico said:He got kicked in the butt, basically, and played the next week.What happened after that?

. arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 9:29 am : link One thing is for sure - we lose a LOT of games when he doesn't play. I can at least point to an 11 win season where he was the offensive catalyst and quite frankly, the best player on the team.



What's our record when Beckham has been injured/off the field?



We've lost almost every single one of those games.



So, the most major correlation between wins and losses when it comes to Beckham at this time is actually just that when he hasn't played, you can basically pencil NYG in for a loss. Because that's what has happened. And you can't blame him for those games.

RE: And THEN.... Mike from Ohio : 2/21/2019 9:30 am : link

Quote: if you read the tea leaves, benched himself for the final four games of the season.



So now, not only are you paying him to smear you and be indifferent on playing for your team, but you're paying him to sit on the bench when (in your opinion) he could probably play.



If the Giants believe he benched himself and Shurmur and Gettleman didn't cut him immediately, Mara should release OBJ and then fire Gettleman and Shurmur immediately after for allowing that to happen.



The interview? I would be fine signing that check as long as he is showing up and doing his job every week. He doesn't need to love being a NY Giant anymore than any employee needs to love his employer to do his job and doing it well. Team loyalty is a fan thing.



So if he is not giving his all? Get rid of him now. But I would not stop there if Shurmur told me OBJ was fine and benched himself of his own accord. In comment 14301968 Britt in VA said:If the Giants believe he benched himself and Shurmur and Gettleman didn't cut him immediately, Mara should release OBJ and then fire Gettleman and Shurmur immediately after for allowing that to happen.The interview? I would be fine signing that check as long as he is showing up and doing his job every week. He doesn't need to love being a NY Giant anymore than any employee needs to love his employer to do his job and doing it well. Team loyalty is a fan thing.So if he is not giving his all? Get rid of him now. But I would not stop there if Shurmur told me OBJ was fine and benched himself of his own accord.

RE: RE: Great idea Giantophile : 2/21/2019 9:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 14301916 MookGiants said:





Quote:







This certainly helps explain Shurmur mouthing “throw it to Odell” on the sideline during that game early in the season.



Are you sure it wasn't because Odell was wide open in the end zone for an easy TD? Occam's razor. In comment 14301928 bradshaw44 said:Are you sure it wasn't because Odell was wide open in the end zone for an easy TD? Occam's razor.

OBJ is a good problem to have. He has grown up Big Blue '56 : 2/21/2019 9:30 am : link a lot and is having fun in life. That’s his generation, with or without money.



Do some of you have any idea how painful and debilitating a Quad injury can be? The guy even went for a second opinion. Yeah, one of the most competitive guys of this era, is certainly going to sit out the last 4 games and fake severity of his injury. Give me a friggin’ break

If Jay Glazer says the Giants are mad Chris684 : 2/21/2019 9:31 am : link because Beckham basically put himself out for the season, what more do you want?



You don't believe Jay Glazer? Or are we still playing the game where every one of these reporters that has offered information contrary to the "Beckham is a beautiful teammate" narrative that is circulated here is a shit-stirring terrible journalist?





RE: RE: RE: And THEN.... Ten Ton Hammer : 2/21/2019 9:32 am : link

Quote:



He got kicked in the butt, basically, and played the next week.



What happened after that?



I'm not sure that's an accurate representation of the diagnosis. In comment 14301978 Britt in VA said:I'm not sure that's an accurate representation of the diagnosis.

RE: If Jay Glazer says the Giants are mad Ten Ton Hammer : 2/21/2019 9:32 am : link

Quote: because Beckham basically put himself out for the season, what more do you want?







Where did he say that? In comment 14301983 Chris684 said:Where did he say that?

. arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 9:34 am : link From what I remember, he said that he was told by the staff that he was not healthy enough to play.



Him benching himself doesn't add up to me. He was still talking about running the table when we had playoff odds near zero. I have a hard time believing he wasn't actually injured.



Beckham does not strike me as a guy who is going to pass up on a chance to compete if he has the option.



He caught just 3 of 9 targets for 35 yards in the Bears game that followed the PHI game where he was leg whipped - he clearly wasn't healthy.

This was from stapleton when it happened Ten Ton Hammer : 2/21/2019 9:34 am : link In Week 12, Beckham was leg-whipped by an Eagles defender on a last-second miracle scramble play that failed in the Giants' 25-22 loss in Philadelphia. He sustained a bruised quadriceps, but played through the injury after treatment, helping the Giants defeat the Chicago Bears the following week.



The quad gave out during Wednesday's practice that week, however, and Beckham was unable to play against the Redskins in Landover, Md. He has remained sidelined for the rest of the season.



So, as with all things Beckham, wtf are people talking about?

RE: If Jay Glazer says the Giants are mad Mike from Ohio : 2/21/2019 9:34 am : link

Quote: because Beckham basically put himself out for the season, what more do you want?



You don't believe Jay Glazer? Or are we still playing the game where every one of these reporters that has offered information contrary to the "Beckham is a beautiful teammate" narrative that is circulated here is a shit-stirring terrible journalist?





Did Glazer report that the Giants said they believe OBJ benched himself when he was healthy? Could you link that please? In comment 14301983 Chris684 said:Did Glazer report that the Giants said they believe OBJ benched himself when he was healthy? Could you link that please?

RE: If Jay Glazer says the Giants are mad arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 9:35 am : link

Quote: because Beckham basically put himself out for the season, what more do you want?



You don't believe Jay Glazer? Or are we still playing the game where every one of these reporters that has offered information contrary to the "Beckham is a beautiful teammate" narrative that is circulated here is a shit-stirring terrible journalist?





I don't believe made up quotes, that's for sure.



Glazer didn't say that. In comment 14301983 Chris684 said:I don't believe made up quotes, that's for sure.Glazer didn't say that.

RE: If Jay Glazer says the Giants are mad ron mexico : 2/21/2019 9:35 am : link

Quote: because Beckham basically put himself out for the season, what more do you want?



You don't believe Jay Glazer? Or are we still playing the game where every one of these reporters that has offered information contrary to the "Beckham is a beautiful teammate" narrative that is circulated here is a shit-stirring terrible journalist?





I believe that came from the inside info thread yesterday, not Glazer



In comment 14301983 Chris684 said:I believe that came from the inside info thread yesterday, not Glazer

I don't know what to believe... Britt in VA : 2/21/2019 9:36 am : link but it's clear to me where there's smoke there's fire and they've been actively trying to trade him since shortly after that contract was signed.

Beckham's a pita and a headache, we all know this now Torrag : 2/21/2019 9:36 am : link That said his 'interview' last year while annoying wasn't that bad. Wish he was smart enough not to go there but we also now know he isn't.



Does that type of low level stupidity warrant trading him? I don't think so. Glazer claims Shurmur told the Giants organization he could keep the Beckham circus to 'a minimum', I believe he succeeded.



Frankly I'm more worried about his durability at this point. He's misssed 16 of his last 32 starts. Yeah that's 50% and it's a major concern. In football the most important ability is availability on gameday.

RE: I don't know what to believe... arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 9:37 am : link

Quote: but it's clear to me where there's smoke there's fire and they've been actively trying to trade him since shortly after that contract was signed.



Actively trying to trade him since the extension? Is that true?



I don't know about that. In comment 14301997 Britt in VA said:Actively trying to trade him since the extension? Is that true?I don't know about that.

RE: RE: I don't know what to believe... Britt in VA : 2/21/2019 9:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 14301997 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





but it's clear to me where there's smoke there's fire and they've been actively trying to trade him since shortly after that contract was signed.







Actively trying to trade him since the extension? Is that true?



I don't know about that.



C'mon man, he signed that extension in what? August?



It's only been six months since that extension. How long have these trade rumors been going on? In comment 14301999 arcarsenal said:C'mon man, he signed that extension in what? August?It's only been six months since that extension. How long have these trade rumors been going on?

I'd say they've been actively listening to offers JonC : 2/21/2019 9:40 am : link It might be a matter of moving him for assets that could help fuel the rebuild, and do it more cheaply. But, they did just ink him to $90M ... it's probably more about teams trying to pry him away from the Giants, could even be OB's agent trying to maneuver.

Actively listening to offers..... Britt in VA : 2/21/2019 9:42 am : link after signing a guy to a ninety million dollar contract six months ago does not add up. Why do that? Especially when you take a major financial hit from a trade.

I think what I wrote is clear JonC : 2/21/2019 9:43 am : link if you read it all.

Nobody has been able to question the guy's work ethic Ten Ton Hammer : 2/21/2019 9:43 am : link despite plenty of pile-ons. It seems a bit ridiculous to assert that he would suffer a legit injury, play on it against a league-best defense, then turn around and decide not to play in a game where he could have exploded for big numbers given the dead in the water upcoming opponent.



A guy that's had a reputation for being a fiery competetor suddenly turns into a quitter against bottom-level competition? But plays through pain against the best and most difficult matchup?



Makes sense?

RE: RE: RE: I don't know what to believe... arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 9:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 14301999 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 14301997 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





but it's clear to me where there's smoke there's fire and they've been actively trying to trade him since shortly after that contract was signed.







Actively trying to trade him since the extension? Is that true?



I don't know about that.







C'mon man, he signed that extension in what? August?



It's only been six months since that extension. How long have these trade rumors been going on?



None of them mean the Giants are actively trying to trade him.



Listening to offers is something I'd classify as "passive"



If you can show me that they've been legitimately shopping him and are TRYING to deal him, then show me. In comment 14302002 Britt in VA said:None of them mean the Giants are actively trying to trade him.Listening to offers is something I'd classify as "passive"If you can show me that they've been legitimately shopping him and are TRYING to deal him, then show me.

Whats strange with the Odell BIG FRED 1973 : 2/21/2019 9:47 am : link Stuff is that was even on the sideline for the home games he didn't play in week 15 and 17 ? I know injured players dont travel for road games but he was never placed on IR so he should have been on the sidelines for the home games .I cant see the Giants telling him to stay home and if they did iam sure the media especially Leonard would have been all over it

RE: Nobody has been able to question the guy's work ethic arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 9:47 am : link

Quote: despite plenty of pile-ons. It seems a bit ridiculous to assert that he would suffer a legit injury, play on it against a league-best defense, then turn around and decide not to play in a game where he could have exploded for big numbers given the dead in the water upcoming opponent.



A guy that's had a reputation for being a fiery competetor suddenly turns into a quitter against bottom-level competition? But plays through pain against the best and most difficult matchup?



Makes sense?



People connect their own dots and create their own stories, man. Even if they don't make sense or aren't logical. It's just easier for some guys to believe that Beckham is some tremendous POS who cares about no one but himself. Maybe it's comforting to have a scapegoat or something. I don't know.



All I know is I'd want to get the fuck out of here ASAP if I were him. The media and fans will just hang on narratives for months and months - hell... we're still hearing about Josh Norman, the boat.. stuff 3 and 4 years old now.



Can't forget the kicking net, either. That was obviously a HUGE problem. In comment 14302012 Ten Ton Hammer said:People connect their own dots and create their own stories, man. Even if they don't make sense or aren't logical. It's just easier for some guys to believe that Beckham is some tremendous POS who cares about no one but himself. Maybe it's comforting to have a scapegoat or something. I don't know.All I know is I'd want to get the fuck out of here ASAP if I were him. The media and fans will just hang on narratives for months and months - hell... we're still hearing about Josh Norman, the boat.. stuff 3 and 4 years old now.Can't forget the kicking net, either. That was obviously a HUGE problem.

RE: I'm not going to get into a speculation battle... arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 9:48 am : link

Quote: because none of us can prove anything...



But something stinks here.



Your words were that they were actively trying to trade him. If you can't prove it, why'd you say it? In comment 14302016 Britt in VA said:Your words were that they were actively trying to trade him. If you can't prove it, why'd you say it?

I'm almost getting to the point that we should SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/21/2019 9:48 am : link trade him because I'm sick of hearing trivial events/issues made into WWIII.

Yeah, okay.... Britt in VA : 2/21/2019 9:50 am : link I guess there's nothing to see here. They're fully committed to Odell Beckham for the long haul and I expect him to be a Giant for a long time.

RE: I'm not going to get into a speculation battle... Mike from Ohio : 2/21/2019 9:51 am : link

Quote: because none of us can prove anything...



But something stinks here.



You sort of started the speculation battle with the whole "Giants are mad he benched himself" thing, so appreciate that part of it being done.



If you read what JonC is posting it may be more about being open to a trade since there is a market rather than the Giants trying to push him out. In comment 14302016 Britt in VA said:You sort of started the speculation battle with the whole "Giants are mad he benched himself" thing, so appreciate that part of it being done.If you read what JonC is posting it may be more about being open to a trade since there is a market rather than the Giants trying to push him out.

RE: Yeah, okay.... arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 9:53 am : link

Quote: I guess there's nothing to see here. They're fully committed to Odell Beckham for the long haul and I expect him to be a Giant for a long time.



Childish. In comment 14302023 Britt in VA said:Childish.

RE: RE: Agree with Jon. Diver_Down : 2/21/2019 9:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 14301912 Diver_Down said:





Quote:









While I don't necessarily agree with Glazer that the trade would happen this year, it wouldn't be crippling. We ate $15M dead cap on JPP's deal that yielded a 3rd rounder. OBJ's $16M can be done. But from the initial announcement of the contract extension, I figured that 2020 was the year that OBJ could be traded. It aligns with what JT heard and mentioned yesterday.









The Giants don't have a ton of cap space as it is. You have taken this stance that they could take the hit, and yes, they could, but the point isn't whether they could afford it. It's whether they could afford the hit and also do a good job improving the team. That's $16m the team doesn't have to spend elsewhere and isn't getting production from.



And the JPP trade is the same thing. Yeah, can eat the money. You do so knowing that's money you can't do anything with for that year. You don't get the production, you don't get the ability to find someone who can produce.



I think BJ Hill played rather well on a cheaper rookie contract instead of continuing to pay JPP top dollar. While their stats don't match up from last season, I would say that we had the ability to find someone who can produce and did. If eating OBJ's $16M yields draft collateral that allows us to get a premier pass rusher or the ability to trade up to secure a franchise QB in 2020, I would say that is a good trade-off. If we need more cap room, Abrams can find ways to create additional space. Some might not like it, but a 1 year extension to Eli might kick the can down the road but it would create the cap space needed to still eat OBJ's money while having plenty to improve the roster this year. In comment 14301967 Ten Ton Hammer said:I think BJ Hill played rather well on a cheaper rookie contract instead of continuing to pay JPP top dollar. While their stats don't match up from last season, I would say that we had the ability to find someone who can produce and did. If eating OBJ's $16M yields draft collateral that allows us to get a premier pass rusher or the ability to trade up to secure a franchise QB in 2020, I would say that is a good trade-off. If we need more cap room, Abrams can find ways to create additional space. Some might not like it, but a 1 year extension to Eli might kick the can down the road but it would create the cap space needed to still eat OBJ's money while having plenty to improve the roster this year.

You're usually pretty level headed... Britt in VA : 2/21/2019 9:55 am : link but what do you want me to say?



I don't know if they're actively trying to trade him. But SOMETHING is happening. You think this is all media hype with no substance? I don't, so there's that.



And I'm not a poster that's actually in the trade Beckham camp.



There is a TON of chatter about an Odell Beckham trade. I think that's strange after signing a 90 million dollar contract 6 months ago.

I'd say there's pretty clearly some smoke JonC : 2/21/2019 9:55 am : link but in the NFL, this isn't uncommon and doesn't guarantee he'll be traded. Some players, some situations, just aren't harmonious all the time. It's a tough way to earn a living.

. arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 9:57 am : link My best guess is....



Teams see that the Giants are in a bad place right now, may not be a year away from competing, could potentially use additional picks to expedite their rebuild process, and are trying to pry an elite player away from us for a song.



They're probably thinking a poorly managed team may not be fully aware of the value of their own assets and that they can potentially take advantage of that - which is where you get stories like the Patriots/obj stuff. I'm sure they looked at us and said "hey we might be able to get this guy without giving up the moon...."



And that's why I think there's still a lot of buzz. I don't think NYG are placing the calls here. But it does seem they've received a few.

And my thoughts about actively trying to trade him.... Britt in VA : 2/21/2019 10:00 am : link are trying to read between the lines by Glazer's comment above about Shurmur having to convince Gettleman and Mara to sign him in the first place, combined with the fire sale that happened midseason, combined with the rumors that there were substantial proposals mainly from the 49ers and Patriots that seem to have been at least discussed lead me to believe that something "active" was happening.



It's a matter of semantics. Did the Giants call every team and ask if they wanted him? No. Did the Giants put it out there that they'd be willing to listen? Seems plausible.

. arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 10:00 am : link And let's be real here - just use BBI as a microcosm.



Odell Beckham Jr generates buzz like very few can. Just his name generates hundreds of posts on a near-daily basis.



This is another thread that will have 300+ posts on it by the time it dies. It will continue and contain the same exact arguments that everyone already put out there yesterday.



Beckham is a lightning rod and an easy way for journalists to drive traffic and create buzz. Shitty reporters like Josina Anderson make a living off this stuff.



I actually do see NYG potentially trading Beckham - but not this year.

If they trade him in the next two years... Britt in VA : 2/21/2019 10:02 am : link then that contract was a BIG TIME mistake and would be the first major knock on Gettleman/Shurmur, for me.

RE: Great idea jcn56 : 2/21/2019 10:03 am : link

Quote: let a coach who has done nothing but lose as a head coach change your mind about something.



This organization is a mess at every level right now.



Assuming this is true, what Mook said, many times over. In comment 14301916 MookGiants said:Assuming this is true, what Mook said, many times over.

Do the Giants trade players of Odell Beckham Jr's caliber Chris684 : 2/21/2019 10:04 am : link and popularity if there isn't a glaring problem?



The answer is no.



So this year, maybe next year if the cap ramifications are too much to bear.



The point is, and Terps said it best. It aint gonna end well here NYG and Beckham.

. arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 10:08 am : link If it ends with the Giants trading Beckham for a nice haul, I don't classify that as "it ain't gonna end well"



Either he'll be part of the Giants or he'll recoup assets in a trade. This ominous line that has been parroted for like 3 years now about how badly this is going to end means nothing to me.

I have always believed that the Giants Big Blue '56 : 2/21/2019 10:08 am : link were receiving calls, not making them..



You don’t make him the highest paid WR in history to trade him..As to the inference that he’s injury prone, I’d say more unlucky than prone. None of his injuries are chronic. He’s missed a bunch of time, but could play a full schedule 5 years in a row.



I remember Simms’ injury history from 1979-83..He finally received some good luck and played healthy the rest of his career, save for the Late ‘90 foot injury incurred against the Bills

Arc fine Chris684 : 2/21/2019 10:10 am : link But I'd say that's moving the goalposts back quite a bit from the idea that he was ever a "great teammate", a lifelong Giant, or any of the other bouquets of compliments tossed his way in the last several years.

what Steve in Greenwich : 2/21/2019 10:16 am : link I don't understand is everyone saying if they trade him it will prove the contract was a big time mistake. How exactly is that? Option #1 was to not offer him a contract to resign, let him walk and potentially receive a comp pick in the 3rd round next year assuming we sign no one of substance; Option #2 was don't offer him an extension, franchise tag him, hope to trade him on franchise tag where you have no leverage, then let Landon Collins walk because no franchise tag available to use on him; Option #3 was re-sign him, see if he grows up, franchise tag Collins, if he does not perform / measure up to contract trade him with 17 mil cap hit for potentially a 1st + more.



The Brock Osweiler trade last year showed the value of 20 mil cap space is a 2nd round pick, so as long as you get more than a 2nd the cap hit of trading Beckham is worth it for the draft pick in itself.

. arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 10:17 am : link Lifelong giant is a part of a compliment bouquet being thrown his way? Not even sure what that means.



There's still nothing here that says he's a bad teammate, either.



Do any of his teammates seem to not like him? It sure doesn't look that way to me. Barkley is constantly by his side. So is Shepard. If you ask me, I think his teammates actually like him quite a bit.



You can just say that you prefer the Giants to trade him from a football standpoint - that's a fine opinion to have. Making all this extra stuff up or including points irrelevant to the discussion aren't really necessary.



Beckham being a lifelong Giant or any of that isn't important to me.

RE: Arc fine ron mexico : 2/21/2019 10:17 am : link

Quote: But I'd say that's moving the goalposts back quite a bit from the idea that he was ever a "great teammate", a lifelong Giant, or any of the other bouquets of compliments tossed his way in the last several years.



He may be somewhat of a PITA for management, but his team mates all talk about him glowingly.



Everyone was concerned he would be bothered by the light being shined on Saquon, but who presented SB with his ROTY award.



There is zero to indicate he is a bad team mate and a lot to indicate he is a great one.





In comment 14302062 Chris684 said:He may be somewhat of a PITA for management, but his team mates all talk about him glowingly.Everyone was concerned he would be bothered by the light being shined on Saquon, but who presented SB with his ROTY award.There is zero to indicate he is a bad team mate and a lot to indicate he is a great one.

I think its nonsense of trading BEckham dep026 : 2/21/2019 10:26 am : link he isnt going anywhere....



but can we please stop with the teammates who give him "glowing" reviews. Most of these teammates are bad football players who have contributed to the losing as well.

You know... Dodge : 2/21/2019 10:27 am : link I can't stand OBJ either. Definitely should be traded. How many women does he have to assault or DUIs does he have to get before this front office gets rid of his ass. Always coming to camp out of shape and takes every other play off.



Worthless player.

RE: I think its nonsense of trading BEckham ron mexico : 2/21/2019 10:29 am : link

Quote: he isnt going anywhere....



but can we please stop with the teammates who give him "glowing" reviews. Most of these teammates are bad football players who have contributed to the losing as well.



Including Saquon?



In comment 14302091 dep026 said:Including Saquon?

RE: You're usually pretty level headed... Dodge : 2/21/2019 10:30 am : link

Quote: but what do you want me to say?



I don't know if they're actively trying to trade him. But SOMETHING is happening. You think this is all media hype with no substance? I don't, so there's that.



And I'm not a poster that's actually in the trade Beckham camp.



There is a TON of chatter about an Odell Beckham trade. I think that's strange after signing a 90 million dollar contract 6 months ago.



Anytime you have a topic that gets clicks you get clicks. Tada In comment 14302036 Britt in VA said:Anytime you have a topic that gets clicks you get clicks. Tada

RE: RE: I think its nonsense of trading BEckham dep026 : 2/21/2019 10:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 14302091 dep026 said:





Quote:





he isnt going anywhere....



but can we please stop with the teammates who give him "glowing" reviews. Most of these teammates are bad football players who have contributed to the losing as well.







Including Saquon?





I guess the word "Most" is hard to understand.



Listen, all of the same people who praise OBJ are the ones that say the same things about Eli. And we all know Eli has 1 year tops left with the team.



Good teammates stick up for one another. It shouldnt be the basis for whether or not he is good for the team. But he isnt going anywhere.



This is what happens when your team is bad. The more popular players are going to take all of the heat. Look at who 90% of the articles are geared too.... Eli and OBJ. They are clickbait articles where authors can skew thigns to make them look bad. You cant say anything bad about Barkley - but if Barkley has a few bad games in a row - he will be next.



You cant talk about the Chad Wheelers, Sterling Shepards, Evan Engrams, James bettchers, or BW Webbs of the world... why? Cause no one outside the NYG fan base gives a shit about them. In comment 14302101 ron mexico said:I guess the word "Most" is hard to understand.Listen, all of the same people who praise OBJ are the ones that say the same things about Eli. And we all know Eli has 1 year tops left with the team.Good teammates stick up for one another. It shouldnt be the basis for whether or not he is good for the team. But he isnt going anywhere.This is what happens when your team is bad. The more popular players are going to take all of the heat. Look at who 90% of the articles are geared too.... Eli and OBJ. They are clickbait articles where authors can skew thigns to make them look bad. You cant say anything bad about Barkley - but if Barkley has a few bad games in a row - he will be next.You cant talk about the Chad Wheelers, Sterling Shepards, Evan Engrams, James bettchers, or BW Webbs of the world... why? Cause no one outside the NYG fan base gives a shit about them.

At this point ghost718 : 2/21/2019 10:37 am : link I'll go along with just about any story

RE: I think its nonsense of trading BEckham arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 10:57 am : link

Quote: he isnt going anywhere....



but can we please stop with the teammates who give him "glowing" reviews. Most of these teammates are bad football players who have contributed to the losing as well.



As soon as we stop with the "he's a bad teammate" narrative, sure.



Because that's entirely unprovable and there's nothing that even appears that way - yet, I have to read through posters claiming it on a weekly (usually daily) basis here.



We wouldn't need to talk about it if people would just stop making up narratives that don't exist. The first thing I read about teammates actually not liking him or him being a divisive presence as far as players go will be the first. I really don't know where people get this stuff from.



Barkley was attached to his hip most of the year and Shepard has been since he got here. Now the players have to be good players for it to count? LOL. Talk about moving goalposts... In comment 14302091 dep026 said:As soon as we stop with the "he's a bad teammate" narrative, sure.Because that's entirely unprovable and there's nothing that even appears that way - yet, I have to read through posters claiming it on a weekly (usually daily) basis here.We wouldn't need to talk about it if people would just stop making up narratives that don't exist. The first thing I read about teammates actually not liking him or him being a divisive presence as far as players go will be the first. I really don't know where people get this stuff from.Barkley was attached to his hip most of the year and Shepard has been since he got here. Now the players have to be good players for it to count? LOL. Talk about moving goalposts...

more holes than they thought fkap : 2/21/2019 10:58 am : link is partially because they thought more of their moves last year would pan out. Instead, the first year of a rebuild was pretty lackluster, and they're left with just as many holes, or more, than they started with.



It would be interesting to know how many of that had the endorsement of Shurmur or started with him.

This thread is an exercise in people Mike from Ohio : 2/21/2019 11:20 am : link making up facts and jumping to conclusions that support the narrative they already believe. And as mentioned above, if OBJ is moved for a nice package of picks, the same folks will run around claiming they had to get rid of him, therefore they must have been right.



I simply don't understand why so many fans would rather football be a soap opera than a sport. But I guess if you prefer the gossipy drama of Real Housewives of East Rutherford, who am I to crap on your parade?

RE: Agree with Jon. jhibb : 2/21/2019 11:24 am : link

Quote: Glazer doesn't have to throw mud on the wall to see what sticks. He has an established reputation and is well-connected. So many dismissed Glazer's prediction, but keep in mind that it wasn't a one off comment in a live interview/podcast. He chose the topic out of a number of "mailbag" questions. He wrote his prediction knowing that it would get blow-back from a segment of fans. He doesn't make stuff up. Where there is smoke, there is fire.







There's dismissing his prediction and there's keeping it in the proper perspective.



So many people (many who call themselves professionals) have spread the news about the prediction without its context.



He was asked to make a "bold prediction."



If you ask a weatherman to predict the amount of snow that's going to fall in an upcoming storm, he looks at the data, sees there's a 75% chance it's going to be in the 2-4" range and he tells you 3".



If you ask him to make a "bold prediction" about the storm, he tells you 10". There is data that suggests it's not impossible, even though there's less than a 5% chance of it actually happening.



It seems to me that this situation was like the latter example but most people are treating it like the former.



And this extra info that Glazer is sharing isn't added on to the evidence - it went into his bold prediction that he still called bold.



In comment 14301912 Diver_Down said:There's dismissing his prediction and there's keeping it in the proper perspective.So many people (many who call themselves professionals) have spread the news about the prediction without its context.He was asked to make a "bold prediction."If you ask a weatherman to predict the amount of snow that's going to fall in an upcoming storm, he looks at the data, sees there's a 75% chance it's going to be in the 2-4" range and he tells you 3".If you ask him to make a "bold prediction" about the storm, he tells you 10". There is data that suggests it's not impossible, even though there's less than a 5% chance of it actually happening.It seems to me that this situation was like the latter example but most people are treating it like the former.And this extra info that Glazer is sharing isn't added on to the evidence - it went into his bold prediction that he still called bold.

. Go Terps : 2/21/2019 11:31 am : link Well apparently the front office thinks he sat out the last four games of the season when he could have played. And that was a month or two after he threw the QB under the bus on ESPN. Oh and there is concern in the organization about what his influence would be on a young QB.



Does that sound like a great teammate?

"As Big Blue Turns".... ZogZerg : 2/21/2019 11:36 am : link This should lock the Giants into "Hard Knocks".

Can't miss TV.

RE: . arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 11:38 am : link

Quote: Well apparently the front office thinks he sat out the last four games of the season when he could have played. And that was a month or two after he threw the QB under the bus on ESPN. Oh and there is concern in the organization about what his influence would be on a young QB.



Does that sound like a great teammate?



It actually just sounds like you're readily accepting hearsay as fact because it supports things you want it to support.



But what do I know. In comment 14302201 Go Terps said:It actually just sounds like you're readily accepting hearsay as fact because it supports things you want it to support.But what do I know.

jtgiants has proven in the past to know what he's talking about Go Terps : 2/21/2019 11:40 am : link I'll take him at his word.

. arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 11:45 am : link Of course you will - it jibes with what you want to hear and allows you to continue along with the daily agenda...

RE: . Go Terps : 2/21/2019 11:50 am : link

Quote: Of course you will - it jibes with what you want to hear and allows you to continue along with the daily agenda...



I'll take him at his word because he's shown in the past to know what he's talking about. If he came out and said, "people in the organization are enabled with Beckham's attitude and leadership in the locker room" it would give me major pause about how I feel about Beckham. Your also be here saying we should take jtgiants at his word because he had a history of knowing what he's talking about.



Don't get mad at me. I'm not the reason Beckham's an asshole, and I'm also not the reason you failed to see it. In comment 14302220 arcarsenal said:I'll take him at his word because he's shown in the past to know what he's talking about. If he came out and said, "people in the organization are enabled with Beckham's attitude and leadership in the locker room" it would give me major pause about how I feel about Beckham. Your also be here saying we should take jtgiants at his word because he had a history of knowing what he's talking about.Don't get mad at me. I'm not the reason Beckham's an asshole, and I'm also not the reason you failed to see it.

. figgy2989 : 2/21/2019 11:54 am : link Quote: If he came out and said, "people in the organization are enabled with Beckham's attitude and leadership in the locker room" it would give me major pause about how I feel about Beckham.





RE: Do the Giants trade players of Odell Beckham Jr's caliber Greg from LI : 2/21/2019 11:55 am : link

Quote: It aint gonna end well here NYG and Beckham.



You were fondling yourself when you typed that, didn't you? In comment 14302052 Chris684 said:You were fondling yourself when you typed that, didn't you?

Terps Chris684 : 2/21/2019 11:58 am : link is on record as being right about Shockey and Plax.



So keep foolishly diminishing his argument but his track record is pretty good with this type of thing.





Greg you are a stain Chris684 : 2/21/2019 12:00 pm : link You are exactly the type of guy who wouldn't have the balls to say something like that if you were having a casual argument in someone's actual presence.



His track record is good because it’s easy to say UConn4523 : 2/21/2019 12:02 pm : link any animated athlete won’t work out. If you are wrong you still win, because the team you root for performs well.



But it’s also easy for me to root for Beckham and want him here and support him and then move on if the Giants move on.



Either way this who’s right who’s wrong stuff is pointless. You’ve got a 50/50 shot on these things, yay!!!!

Unless you are stan UConn4523 : 2/21/2019 12:03 pm : link he does not have 50/50 odds.

RE: . Eman11 : 2/21/2019 12:18 pm : link

Quote: Well apparently the front office thinks he sat out the last four games of the season when he could have played. And that was a month or two after he threw the QB under the bus on ESPN. Oh and there is concern in the organization about what his influence would be on a young QB.



Does that sound like a great teammate?



How could he have played if he was never cleared by the team's doctors to play? In comment 14302201 Go Terps said:How could he have played if he was never cleared by the team's doctors to play?

RE: RE: . Go Terps : 2/21/2019 12:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14302201 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Well apparently the front office thinks he sat out the last four games of the season when he could have played. And that was a month or two after he threw the QB under the bus on ESPN. Oh and there is concern in the organization about what his influence would be on a young QB.



Does that sound like a great teammate?







How could he have played if he was never cleared by the team's doctors to play?



I don't know. But if that's the case then why is the team upset with him for it? In comment 14302264 Eman11 said:I don't know. But if that's the case then why is the team upset with him for it?

are they upset with him for it UConn4523 : 2/21/2019 12:26 pm : link or rumored to be upset? Because I'm not confused.



I don't actually care which one it is, but there's a massive difference between the two.

RE: RE: RE: . ron mexico : 2/21/2019 12:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14302264 Eman11 said:





Quote:





In comment 14302201 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Well apparently the front office thinks he sat out the last four games of the season when he could have played. And that was a month or two after he threw the QB under the bus on ESPN. Oh and there is concern in the organization about what his influence would be on a young QB.



Does that sound like a great teammate?







How could he have played if he was never cleared by the team's doctors to play?







I don't know. But if that's the case then why is the team upset with him for it?



maybe that information is wrong? or got changed in translation to sound more ominous than the original intent?

In comment 14302267 Go Terps said:maybe that information is wrong? or got changed in translation to sound more ominous than the original intent?

You'd have to ask jtgiants Go Terps : 2/21/2019 12:30 pm : link



Quote: ...2. The Giants may trade Beckham but most likely next year. Was told it's like Tiki w Eli. There's no way they want Beckham aground a young qb around a young qb. ...



...On Beckham. Was told Giants were VERY upset he didn't play at end of year. Also ESPN interview wasn't something that pleased him....



This is what he said on his thread:

Then take into account Glazer's blurb Go Terps : 2/21/2019 12:34 pm : link It was Shurmur that had to convince them to re-sign Beckham. Does that sound like the team was happy with him even entering the season?



I'll concede it's possible that jtgiants and Jay Glazer are wrong, but that's not their history.

Uhhhh can we talk about the elephant in the room here? Leg of Theismann : 2/21/2019 1:01 pm : link Beckham is $35M dead cap if we trade him. It would cost the Giants A LOT less to have him on the roster rather than not have him on the roster. If you trade him for picks, it's NEXT YEAR when it would actually save you money AND the QB class is actually decent.



If things don't go well in 2019 and we don't draft a QB, I could see the Giants dealing Beckham in 2020 to move up for a QB of the future they like. Beckham would still be $14M in dead cap but at least it would be a net positive in cap room and DG did not shy away from dealing with JPP's dead cap number.



Someone please let me know if I'm mistaken about the net positive cap implications of trading OBJ in 2020. I know for a fact trading him in 2019 would be a cap nightmare though. Like I said if it's actually cheaper to KEEP him then that's what the Giants are doing. They need to win sooner not later and losing your star player in favor of a new 1st rd pick along with diminishing your cap room at the same tjime is not the formula to win games NOW.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 1:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14302220 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Of course you will - it jibes with what you want to hear and allows you to continue along with the daily agenda...







I'll take him at his word because he's shown in the past to know what he's talking about. If he came out and said, "people in the organization are enabled with Beckham's attitude and leadership in the locker room" it would give me major pause about how I feel about Beckham. Your also be here saying we should take jtgiants at his word because he had a history of knowing what he's talking about.



Don't get mad at me. I'm not the reason Beckham's an asshole, and I'm also not the reason you failed to see it.



Who said I was mad? You're exhausting - and beyond a broken record on all things Beckham. But I'm not mad at you.



I also actually don't care if Beckham is an "asshole" or not and can't figure out why you do. I'm not here to eat dinner with him, I'm here to watch him score touchdowns and help the Giants put points on the board.



A lot of athletes are assholes. If this is your standard, you're going to have a tough time ever winning football games.



Something about this dude just really is in your head and bothers you in a big, big way. Can't figure out what it is or why - but this guy's name sets off sirens everywhere for you. Every single place his name appears on this message board - there you are. In comment 14302227 Go Terps said:Who said I was mad? You're exhausting - and beyond a broken record on all things Beckham. But I'm not mad at you.I also actually don't care if Beckham is an "asshole" or not and can't figure out why you do. I'm not here to eat dinner with him, I'm here to watch him score touchdowns and help the Giants put points on the board.A lot of athletes are assholes. If this is your standard, you're going to have a tough time ever winning football games.Something about this dude just really is in your head and bothers you in a big, big way. Can't figure out what it is or why - but this guy's name sets off sirens everywhere for you. Every single place his name appears on this message board - there you are.

. Go Terps : 2/21/2019 1:36 pm : link Quote: Every single place his name appears on this message board - there you are.



It's funny because I'd say the same about you and several other posters.



What happened to the sarcastic "trade Beckham!" threads and comments? Don't see those so much around here anymore. It's funny because I'd say the same about you and several other posters.What happened to the sarcastic "trade Beckham!" threads and comments? Don't see those so much around here anymore.

I'd say you both need a break Kyle in NY : 2/21/2019 1:44 pm : link from the Beckham stuff. Nobody is changing anyone's mind at this point. At least not until there's football to play again

. arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 1:45 pm : link Because I actually like the guy! Nothing about him bothers me. When Odell Beckham is bothering me in real life, it means something is amiss and I need to reexamine my priorities.



That's why I'm on a lot of the threads. I gravitate towards things I like or enjoy. I think he's a great player and I enjoy watching him play football. I want him here and he's a major part of the football team I root for right now.



It makes sense for me.



You continually gravitate towards a subject that clearly bugs you an annoys you. Why?



I also hadn't made any of those jokes in quite a while - but I know how much they get to you, so maybe I'll start doing it a little bit again. Just to mix things up and keep us at odds.

Leg - Diver_Down : 2/21/2019 1:45 pm : link

- ( You are wrong on your numbers. The $35M dead cap hit is if he is released. OBJ will never be released. What you need to look at are trades. 2019 Pre-6/1 Trade: $16M dead cap hit. 2019 Post-6/1 Trade: 2019 dead cap hit - $4M; 2020 dead cap hit - $12M. 2020 Pre-6/1 Trade: $12M dead cap hit; 2020 Post-6/1 Trade: 2020 dead cap hit - $4M; 2021 dead cap hit - $8M. OBJ's Contract. - ( New Window

another gem of a thread UConn4523 : 2/21/2019 1:50 pm : link !

RE: Terps Toth029 : 2/21/2019 1:51 pm : link

Quote: is on record as being right about Shockey and Plax.



So keep foolishly diminishing his argument but his track record is pretty good with this type of thing.



That's all fine but there's the love affair with Lamar Jackson too, so, what's that say? In comment 14302243 Chris684 said:That's all fine but there's the love affair with Lamar Jackson too, so, what's that say?

It really feels like people pick and choose what news suits their case Ten Ton Hammer : 2/21/2019 1:54 pm : link Since when has Jay Glazer been the go to for Beckham stuff, or even Giants stuff in general? Glazer hasn't been breaking news on the Giants since his buddy Strahan retired. So he takes a mailbag question asking him for a bold prediction on what may happen this year, and people treat it like the Warren Commission report. You'll notice not once did Glazer cite a source at any point for any of this.



Pat Leonard has made it his life mission to put Beckham on the back page for crime in the city and even HE hasn't been able to dig up enough to run with the idea that the team is furious at Beckham for allegedly quitting. The GM himself was recently quoted when responding to trade rumors that they "didn't sign him to trade him".



This was AFTER he missed those games. Did the team need a few weeks after the super bowl to decide that they were mad?



The conspiracy theory is fun, but the likely truth is he was hurt, played through it, made it worse, and needed to sit. Why is the most logical explanation the least considered?



Some people have an axe to grind on Beckham, and they haven't been able to find a way to question his effort yet. Smells like looking for a reason to.





. arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 1:56 pm : link Plaxico Burress and Jeremy Shockey are both Super Bowl Champions, by the way - both guys made the game winning TD reception in their respective games.



Burress may have cost us in '08 - but we never win without him in '07. No one can convince me otherwise.

. Go Terps : 2/21/2019 1:56 pm : link Quote: You continually gravitate towards a subject that clearly bugs you an annoys you. Why?



Because his presence and more importantly, the Giants' tolerance and willingness to pay him, are a big reason this team has been a loser since he got here. He's a losing player, and he's helping make this a losing team.



Yeah he's a talent (though not yet the same as before the injury), but that talent isn't enough to override the bullshit he brings with him...and I'd bet a paycheck that we've only heard a portion of what actually goes on.



My biggest worry from the beginning was that they'd be stupid enough to pay him. They confirmed that fear and now we're probably looking at significant dead money at some point in the next year or two after we trade him for 75 cents on the dollar.



Beckham is a loser and an asshole, yeah...but he's just a symptom of a bigger issue with this team. I've said that from the beginning. The blame falls on Coughlin, Reese, McAdoo, Gettleman, Shurmur (who if jtgiants is to be believed is the reason we paid him that idiotic contract), and most of all, Mara. He's so sensitive to history (as we're seeing with him clinging to Eli), but was willing to forget past consequences of placating an idiot like Beckham.



He won't end up shooting himself in the leg, but the consequences of that contract are going to ripple out. Because his presence and more importantly, the Giants' tolerance and willingness to pay him, are a big reason this team has been a loser since he got here. He's a losing player, and he's helping make this a losing team.Yeah he's a talent (though not yet the same as before the injury), but that talent isn't enough to override the bullshit he brings with him...and I'd bet a paycheck that we've only heard a portion of what actually goes on.My biggest worry from the beginning was that they'd be stupid enough to pay him. They confirmed that fear and now we're probably looking at significant dead money at some point in the next year or two after we trade him for 75 cents on the dollar.Beckham is a loser and an asshole, yeah...but he's just a symptom of a bigger issue with this team. I've said that from the beginning. The blame falls on Coughlin, Reese, McAdoo, Gettleman, Shurmur (who if jtgiants is to be believed is the reason we paid him that idiotic contract), and most of all, Mara. He's so sensitive to history (as we're seeing with him clinging to Eli), but was willing to forget past consequences of placating an idiot like Beckham.He won't end up shooting himself in the leg, but the consequences of that contract are going to ripple out.

arc Chris684 : 2/21/2019 1:57 pm : link Why do you always psychoanalyze people based on this topic?









Discussing a guy who plays for your favorite team Chris684 : 2/21/2019 2:00 pm : link whether you like him or don't like him is equally acceptable and understandable is it not?



. arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 2:01 pm : link Yeah, Barry Sanders was a loser too. When are you going to ditch this crappy logic?



You still haven't actually told me why him being an asshole would matter, anyway. You strike me as a guy who would say you don't give a shit about a player's persona because you're not here to follow the tabloid pages and only care about football - but with Beckham, you mock "fanboys" who follow him on IG while you actually follow his every move just as closely as those people do. Is that any better or different?



Ray Lewis probably killed someone and has two Super Bowl rings.

I'll bite Kyle in NY : 2/21/2019 2:05 pm : link I don't understand "losing player." If Beckham is fortunate enough to be drafted to the Giants 5 years earlier and not as the team was in the midst of falling apart (reminder that this began before he got here), and he's part of more overall team success, is he still a losing player? Is it his problem that in the midst of putting together an unprecedented start to his career, the team around him was largely terrible?



I don't agree with your tendency to associate team success with an individual player, then labeling that single player a loser or a winner. This isn't basketball. Beckham literally could not have done any more than he did for this team in his first 2-3 seasons.

I think I agree with both GoTerps and Arc here if that's possible NoGainDayne : 2/21/2019 2:08 pm : link I love the player but it's hard to deny that the way he behaves and the circus around this trade and contract is both not a good look for him or our leadership and can't be helping our team chemistry.



I guess where I also land on this is that there is definitely a way to fix this, I don't think it's completely broken but it will take a plan and action. This isn't just going to fix itself.

RE: Does anyone else see this as an indirect attack on Shurmer? cosmicj : 2/21/2019 2:08 pm : link

Quote: The way it is written, reading between the lines, the Giants FO is throwing Shurmer under the bus and laying the blame on him for failures with OBJ.

It implies that the GM and owner were prepared to move on from OBJ, but the coach convinced them otherwise.

If I'm Shurmer, I'm making sure that I keep in close contact with all of my contacts around the league to set up my next job.



Rich - I think this is a good point and may be a possibility. I have no idea what's happening behind the scenes with this team, but something is. In comment 14301911 rich in DC said:Rich - I think this is a good point and may be a possibility. I have no idea what's happening behind the scenes with this team, but something is.

RE: Leg - Leg of Theismann : 2/21/2019 2:10 pm : link

Quote: You are wrong on your numbers. The $35M dead cap hit is if he is released. OBJ will never be released. What you need to look at are trades. 2019 Pre-6/1 Trade: $16M dead cap hit. 2019 Post-6/1 Trade: 2019 dead cap hit - $4M; 2020 dead cap hit - $12M. 2020 Pre-6/1 Trade: $12M dead cap hit; 2020 Post-6/1 Trade: 2020 dead cap hit - $4M; 2021 dead cap hit - $8M. OBJ's Contract. - ( New Window )



OK, so what are the net savings we are talking about here. It still seems like if we trade him in 2019 we aren't saving very much. Feels to me like it would be worth it to keep him the team if we aren't saving much money. This team needs a QB heir apparent to Eli and I'm not sure 2019 is the year to move up and get that guy. I would still say keep OBJ and deal him in 2020 if that's what is required to move up and get Tua or Herbert. Right now we need to get one of these elite edge rushers that will inevitably fall to #6. In comment 14302426 Diver_Down said:OK, so what are the net savings we are talking about here. It still seems like if we trade him in 2019 we aren't saving very much. Feels to me like it would be worth it to keep him the team if we aren't saving much money. This team needs a QB heir apparent to Eli and I'm not sure 2019 is the year to move up and get that guy. I would still say keep OBJ and deal him in 2020 if that's what is required to move up and get Tua or Herbert. Right now we need to get one of these elite edge rushers that will inevitably fall to #6.

RE: RE: Leg - Diver_Down : 2/21/2019 2:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14302426 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





You are wrong on your numbers. The $35M dead cap hit is if he is released. OBJ will never be released. What you need to look at are trades. 2019 Pre-6/1 Trade: $16M dead cap hit. 2019 Post-6/1 Trade: 2019 dead cap hit - $4M; 2020 dead cap hit - $12M. 2020 Pre-6/1 Trade: $12M dead cap hit; 2020 Post-6/1 Trade: 2020 dead cap hit - $4M; 2021 dead cap hit - $8M. OBJ's Contract. - ( New Window )







OK, so what are the net savings we are talking about here. It still seems like if we trade him in 2019 we aren't saving very much. Feels to me like it would be worth it to keep him the team if we aren't saving much money. This team needs a QB heir apparent to Eli and I'm not sure 2019 is the year to move up and get that guy. I would still say keep OBJ and deal him in 2020 if that's what is required to move up and get Tua or Herbert. Right now we need to get one of these elite edge rushers that will inevitably fall to #6.



If we disregard the post-6/1 trade numbers and only focus on the pre-6/1 trade numbers (after all we are focused on draft picks in the given year to offset any trade/savings).



2019 - $16M dead cap hit; $5M cap savings

2020 - $12M dead cap hit; $7.25M cap savings



My preference in any trade scenario is to get the draft capital to acquire a QB in 2020. Ideally, it would be great if OBJ remains with the team and we get our QB. But to eat $12M in 2020 and get our QB of the future isn't a bad deal. In comment 14302485 Leg of Theismann said:If we disregard the post-6/1 trade numbers and only focus on the pre-6/1 trade numbers (after all we are focused on draft picks in the given year to offset any trade/savings).2019 - $16M dead cap hit; $5M cap savings2020 - $12M dead cap hit; $7.25M cap savingsMy preference in any trade scenario is to get the draft capital to acquire a QB in 2020. Ideally, it would be great if OBJ remains with the team and we get our QB. But to eat $12M in 2020 and get our QB of the future isn't a bad deal.

RE: Is there anyone still aboard the Gatorade Dunk : 2/21/2019 2:48 pm : link

Quote: ship at this point?



It's taking on water every day.

You're like a one-trick pony. In comment 14301906 Chris684 said:You're like a one-trick pony.

RE: RE: . Gatorade Dunk : 2/21/2019 2:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14302220 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Of course you will - it jibes with what you want to hear and allows you to continue along with the daily agenda...







I'll take him at his word because he's shown in the past to know what he's talking about. If he came out and said, "people in the organization are enabled with Beckham's attitude and leadership in the locker room" it would give me major pause about how I feel about Beckham. Your also be here saying we should take jtgiants at his word because he had a history of knowing what he's talking about.



Don't get mad at me. I'm not the reason Beckham's an asshole, and I'm also not the reason you failed to see it.

Beckham's not an asshole. And quite frankly, if I thought you were capable of identifying an asshole, I'd expect your posting style to change. In comment 14302227 Go Terps said:Beckham's not an asshole. And quite frankly, if I thought you were capable of identifying an asshole, I'd expect your posting style to change.

Beckham was not a UFA last year... kdog77 : 2/21/2019 3:41 pm : link Why would Shurmur have to convince Mara/DG to do anything? OBJ could have played out his last year on rookie contract. Why would OBJ sign a team favorable contract if he did not want to play for the Giants? People need to chill on Beckham trade rumors and use some common sense. He wants to win. Being upset at losing is not a bad character trait. Most sports commentators/opinionaters are doing this for clicks and ad revenue. Don't buy every off the cuff comment as gospel truth.

It is getting hard to tell which topic - Eli or OBJ Mike from Ohio : 2/21/2019 5:15 pm : link brings out more overwrought emotional meltdowns from the Giants' fan base.

RE: It is getting hard to tell which topic - Eli or OBJ dep026 : 2/21/2019 5:18 pm : link

Quote: brings out more overwrought emotional meltdowns from the Giants' fan base.



Neither.



Woman’s thumbs. That shit gets crazy. In comment 14302681 Mike from Ohio said:Neither.Woman’s thumbs. That shit gets crazy.

RE: RE: It is getting hard to tell which topic - Eli or OBJ Mike from Ohio : 2/21/2019 5:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14302681 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





brings out more overwrought emotional meltdowns from the Giants' fan base.







Neither.



Woman’s thumbs. That shit gets crazy.



Maybe Olive Garden? In comment 14302682 dep026 said:Maybe Olive Garden?

RE: Beckham was not a UFA last year... NoGainDayne : 2/21/2019 6:03 pm : link

Quote: Why would Shurmur have to convince Mara/DG to do anything? OBJ could have played out his last year on rookie contract. Why would OBJ sign a team favorable contract if he did not want to play for the Giants? People need to chill on Beckham trade rumors and use some common sense. He wants to win. Being upset at losing is not a bad character trait. Most sports commentators/opinionaters are doing this for clicks and ad revenue. Don't buy every off the cuff comment as gospel truth.



You can call that contract a lot of things. “Team favorable” isn’t one of them. He was coming off a serious injury, creating a circus around the contract and still had a year left on his deal and let’s be honest, character concerns. And he stil got made the highest paid WR. That deal was fair being generous to OBJ and I am a fan of his. In comment 14302611 kdog77 said:You can call that contract a lot of things. “Team favorable” isn’t one of them. He was coming off a serious injury, creating a circus around the contract and still had a year left on his deal and let’s be honest, character concerns. And he stil got made the highest paid WR. That deal was fair being generous to OBJ and I am a fan of his.

Giants media ryanmkeane : 2/21/2019 7:20 pm : link and fans are doing this to themselves. Beckham was hurt the past few weeks of the year...so now we have another controversy on our hands? Nothing going on in the NFL so we decide to bring up the Beckham trade rumors again, like clockwork. People just seem to love trying to tear apart him or the locker room or the team when it comes to this guy. He's the most gifted offensive player in the history of the franchise, let's all take a step back before we trade him for a few picks that will most likely amount to half the talent he is.

RE: Giants media NoGainDayne : 2/21/2019 7:31 pm : link

Quote: and fans are doing this to themselves. Beckham was hurt the past few weeks of the year...so now we have another controversy on our hands? Nothing going on in the NFL so we decide to bring up the Beckham trade rumors again, like clockwork. People just seem to love trying to tear apart him or the locker room or the team when it comes to this guy. He's the most gifted offensive player in the history of the franchise, let's all take a step back before we trade him for a few picks that will most likely amount to half the talent he is.



It's nothing but silly to not put any blame on Beckham, he did not have to do that interview. And also it is the media's job to look for stories it's the job of the players and the franchise not to give them anything juicy. Even what Mara said during the year I would call a miscalculation so no one is blameless. In comment 14302763 ryanmkeane said:It's nothing but silly to not put any blame on Beckham, he did not have to do that interview. And also it is the media's job to look for stories it's the job of the players and the franchise not to give them anything juicy. Even what Mara said during the year I would call a miscalculation so no one is blameless.

. arcarsenal : 2/21/2019 7:37 pm : link If nothing else, this thread should show you guys why media members do this. Why these stories continue to be written, even when they rarely entail any new details or anything of note.



Look at what it generates.



Every single time, too. Hundreds of posts. Think about the traffic this one player has probably been responsible for on this website alone through all of the endless debating and discussing of him over the years.



The media knows it's a hot-button topic and their business is to drive traffic and generate clicks.



Remember that they have an agenda - and everyone here is playing their part to make it work for them. Including me, stupidly.