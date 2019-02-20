How does Landon Collins go from DPOY candidate to JAG? pjcas18 : 2/21/2019 12:36 pm this is me paraphrasing - so if he's not a JAG he's still not a star or a player worth keeping (to many fans) on a D bereft of stars.



After the 2016 season, Collins came in 3rd in DPOY voting behind Khalil Mack and Von Miller, ahead of Aaron Donald, Sean Lee and Eric Berry.



What happened in 2017 and 2018 to make it so Collins is a guy many fans on here don't think is worth paying?



Serious question, it's one I don't have an answer to, so I was curious from those who may know.



Is it scheme? complacency? was 2016 a fluke?



In 2016 he had 125 tackles (not a great measure, but whatever) 4 sacks (and that was the only season he had evem one sack), 5 interceptions (1 TD). he was all over the place in 2016. Looked like the next Ronnie Lott after an up and down rookie year.



So, what happened?





Talent around him and injuries JonC : 2/21/2019 12:41 pm : link When he doesn't have the talent around him he tries to do too much, rather than do his job.



He's a terrific in the box downhill safety. Coverage is not a strength, but I think many here point blame for failures covering TEs solely on LC, which is inaccurate.



Terrific player, worth keeping and then some. But, if you feel his style or spending elite dollars on a SS at this time doesn't fit, I can see the argument to tag and trade him.

People see what they want to see. section125 : 2/21/2019 12:43 pm : link LC is not that good in coverage, so people say he sucks.



Somebody yesterday said he misses too many tackle - WTF?.



Seems that on BBI, posters want everyone to be All Pro or they are no good. Lots of nitpick going on.



So then not paying him pjcas18 : 2/21/2019 12:45 pm : link doesn't make much sense to me.



If because his supporting cast sucks means he can't be effective how do you replace him?



injuries are injuries and I don't remember him being particularly injury prone.

pay the man Chip : 2/21/2019 12:49 pm : link nobody else can tackle in our secondary

Seems like the best approach pjcas18 : 2/21/2019 12:51 pm : link is pay Collins and improve the supporting cast.



If that gets Collins back to 2016 season level and he's playing at a DPOY candidate level it helps the whole team.



Not sure how that works financially, but the FT is probably not the way to get it done.

Quote: doesn't make much sense to me.



If because his supporting cast sucks means he can't be effective how do you replace him?



injuries are injuries and I don't remember him being particularly injury prone.



Not really. He is a guy that needs everybody else aroumd him to be playing great for him to do his job. With that said, his coverage ability is limited. In today's NFL it is too easy for offenses to get matchups they want with personnel, formations, and motions. His weaknesses have not changed over time. When you give someone 9 to 12 mil per year he shouldn't be a guy that needs others around him to be great for him to play well. If he is getting that much miney he should be making those aroujd him better and he doesnt. In the last 4 years he has been part of a defense that been dreadful. SS is not a position you put that much money into when the rest of your defense is garbage. You'll never get back to that 2016 level. Our resources need ro be spent elsewhere imo. He will just slow down the process. And if we do fix the defense his contract will most likely have run out. I like Collins but where he is in his career and where we are on defense do not match. I wish him well but it should be somewhere else.

Giants have a few fans that are like this here ghost718 : 2/21/2019 12:54 pm : link



Knicks have a few more Knicks have a few more

Nothing wrong with FT. section125 : 2/21/2019 12:55 pm : link Let's him know they want him and they want to work out a deal. Gives them time to get that done.

Quote: Let's him know they want him and they want to work out a deal. Gives them time to get that done.



Other than the 12 million dollar cap hit.

RE: RE: So then not paying him pjcas18 : 2/21/2019 12:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14302308 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





doesn't make much sense to me.



If because his supporting cast sucks means he can't be effective how do you replace him?



injuries are injuries and I don't remember him being particularly injury prone.







Not really. He is a guy that needs everybody else aroumd him to be playing great for him to do his job. With that said, his coverage ability is limited. In today's NFL it is too easy for offenses to get matchups they want with personnel, formations, and motions. His weaknesses have not changed over time. When you give someone 9 to 12 mil per year he shouldn't be a guy that needs others around him to be great for him to play well. If he is getting that much miney he should be making those aroujd him better and he doesnt. In the last 4 years he has been part of a defense that been dreadful. SS is not a position you put that much money into when the rest of your defense is garbage. You'll never get back to that 2016 level. Our resources need ro be spent elsewhere imo. He will just slow down the process. And if we do fix the defense his contract will most likely have run out. I like Collins but where he is in his career and where we are on defense do not match. I wish him well but it should be somewhere else.



If Collins is really that limited I agree.



But you are creating a vicious cycle, getting rid of players with skill to try and replace them with cheaper players with skill. At some point you have to pay someone.



It seems like right now Vernon and Collins both need everyone around them to be great for them to be great.



Who is the guy who makes others great? They need more of them. In comment 14302323 robbieballs2003 said:If Collins is really that limited I agree.But you are creating a vicious cycle, getting rid of players with skill to try and replace them with cheaper players with skill. At some point you have to pay someone.It seems like right now Vernon and Collins both need everyone around them to be great for them to be great.Who is the guy who makes others great? They need more of them.

If he has serviceable DBs and LBs around him JonC : 2/21/2019 1:04 pm : link you'll see improved play. Giants were shorthanded at CB, FS, and their extra DB packages, and had very little pass rush all season. Additionally, their LBs were below average especially in terms of play recognition, instincts, and ability to play in space.



In the game of football, all of these moving parts are needed in concert.

Every player on that 2016 defense has gone downhill since then. Brown Recluse : 2/21/2019 1:04 pm : link That should tell you something.

Quote: In comment 14302323 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 14302308 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





doesn't make much sense to me.



If because his supporting cast sucks means he can't be effective how do you replace him?



injuries are injuries and I don't remember him being particularly injury prone.







Not really. He is a guy that needs everybody else aroumd him to be playing great for him to do his job. With that said, his coverage ability is limited. In today's NFL it is too easy for offenses to get matchups they want with personnel, formations, and motions. His weaknesses have not changed over time. When you give someone 9 to 12 mil per year he shouldn't be a guy that needs others around him to be great for him to play well. If he is getting that much miney he should be making those aroujd him better and he doesnt. In the last 4 years he has been part of a defense that been dreadful. SS is not a position you put that much money into when the rest of your defense is garbage. You'll never get back to that 2016 level. Our resources need ro be spent elsewhere imo. He will just slow down the process. And if we do fix the defense his contract will most likely have run out. I like Collins but where he is in his career and where we are on defense do not match. I wish him well but it should be somewhere else.







If Collins is really that limited I agree.



But you are creating a vicious cycle, getting rid of players with skill to try and replace them with cheaper players with skill. At some point you have to pay someone.



It seems like right now Vernon and Collins both need everyone around them to be great for them to be great.



Who is the guy who makes others great? They need more of them.



This isn't a macro thing. It is Collins. SS is not an impactful position. Like Gettleman said, he wants to build up the lines. Part of why Collins has so many tackles is because our front seven isn't good. In today's NFL your safeties should be multidimensional. This isn't the 80s with clear defined roles. Your safeties really need to be interchangeable. He isn't. Not many defenses are going to allow Collins to play the way he wants to play. It just isn't the nature of the sport anymore.



On offense you can have weaknesses and hide them. If a WR doesnt have long speed he can stilk have a nice career working the middle of the field. On defense it is totally different. Offensive coordinators will find your weaknesses and expose them. That is what is happening to Collins. Someone said the other day that when Riley and Collins were oj the field Collins was targeted more. What does that say if true? We all know how bad Riley was. In comment 14302332 pjcas18 said:This isn't a macro thing. It is Collins. SS is not an impactful position. Like Gettleman said, he wants to build up the lines. Part of why Collins has so many tackles is because our front seven isn't good. In today's NFL your safeties should be multidimensional. This isn't the 80s with clear defined roles. Your safeties really need to be interchangeable. He isn't. Not many defenses are going to allow Collins to play the way he wants to play. It just isn't the nature of the sport anymore.On offense you can have weaknesses and hide them. If a WR doesnt have long speed he can stilk have a nice career working the middle of the field. On defense it is totally different. Offensive coordinators will find your weaknesses and expose them. That is what is happening to Collins. Someone said the other day that when Riley and Collins were oj the field Collins was targeted more. What does that say if true? We all know how bad Riley was.

Free agency is so funny really Rjanyg : 2/21/2019 1:06 pm : link We as fans love to do mock drafts and mock offseason plans about adding players to our beloved NY Giants. When it comes to keeping a player that has worn the uniform for 4-5 years we want to send him packing stating all his flaws.



Landon Collins was one of the best draft picks by Jerry Reese other than OBJ and some want both gone. Way to funny.



Landon and Odell are 2 of the best 5 players on the entire roster and in order to compete in the NFL you need players like 21 & 13 and they unfortunately need to get paid.



They are worth it and we as fans need to deal with this.



I would rather keep our great players than sign other teams great players.

It's just my opinion... GiantJake : 2/21/2019 1:08 pm : link but paying Landon Collins top dollar is a mistake. He is absolutely a liability in coverage. Time and injuries don't make you faster. The Giants have had problems over the middle and down the seams for a few years now. I have seen TEs and RBs run past Collins way too often. Yes, he is a good box safety, but the day of having a SS and a FS are over. Safeties need to be a bit of both so offenses can't scheme to isolate the SS in coverage. Also, SS has always been one of the easier positions to fill and one of lower paid and drafted spots. Tagging Collins or signing him to a new deal is a bad use of resources when this defense needs so much help. Take that money, sign a good LB and draft a safety or two on the 3rd day of the draft

I think 2016 may have been a fluke... bw in dc : 2/21/2019 1:08 pm : link Look, LC is a very good football player, but his skills are just not a consistent fit in this era. You need to be credible in coverage. This was a problem coming out of Bama.



I've said it the past several days - I think the SS position is like the Rhino. It's on the brink of extinction. The solution to me is going with just FSs. Get guys who can run and cover. Let's face it, too. The days of the SS intimidator - ala Ronnie Lott - has been legislated out of the game. And that's what LC really is...

He's not a DPOY candidate or a JAG right now. USAF NYG Fan : 2/21/2019 1:09 pm : link -He's a great SS.

-He could probably be a good to great LB but doesn't want to switch position. Not saying he should switch but versatility is nice.

-He's not a good FS. See previous on versatility.

-Some injury issues

-Should probably stay away from Twitter



I'd resign him to play SS at a reasonable cost. Not the cost of the top SS in the league. I've never viewed SS to be a premiere position to throw a lot of money at.



Now, historically JonC : 2/21/2019 1:10 pm : link serviceable safeties have been commonly found in later rounds. Many of our championship teams deployed rather average safeties and still won SBs. Herb Welch, Terry Kinard, Kenny Hill, James Butler, Myron Guyton, Greg Jackson, were all ok NFL players. But, they were protected by devastating front sevens who were capable of shrinking their side of the field and blow up edges.



So, if your position is why spend on a SS when the team has so many holes and issues, it's a good question. Getting cap lean isn't a bad thing, especially if you're not getting proper performance value out of your most expensive players. The game has changed, more speed and more DBs are typically needed. I'd like to know if analytics are out there to draw conclusions.



The jtfuoco : 2/21/2019 1:10 pm : link Guy is a hard hitting in the box safety with serious issues with his coverage. Playing in a Passing league where you cant hit guys any more its why he is only a JAG in a modern NFL defense.

All I see is Gman11 : 2/21/2019 1:14 pm : link let him go. Trade Beckham. Cut Vernon.



My question is, who do you replace them with? Is there somebody better in the pipeline?



You don't get rid of good players just to get rid of them. You build up the rest of the team by getting rid of the lousy ones and replacing them with better players. No matter what team sport there is, there are very few teams that can win with a few good players and bunch of lousy ones.

SS isn't an impact position? Just what does that mean? I think in Bettcher's defense the SS is an important player.

So because the rest of the team cannot do its' job it is Collins' fault and should not get paid?

What team has interchangeable safeties? If they were interchangeable they wouldn't be called FS and SS. Not many interchangeable Safeties that can cover like a CB and hit like a LB.







SS isn't an impact position? Just what does that mean? I think in Bettcher's defense the SS is an important player.



So because the rest of the team cannot do its' job it is Collins' fault and should not get paid?



What team has interchangeable safeties? If they were interchangeable they wouldn't be called FS and SS. Not many interchangeable Safeties that can cover like a CB and hit like a LB. In comment 14302339 robbieballs2003 said:SS isn't an impact position? Just what does that mean? I think in Bettcher's defense the SS is an important player.So because the rest of the team cannot do its' job it is Collins' fault and should not get paid?What team has interchangeable safeties? If they were interchangeable they wouldn't be called FS and SS. Not many interchangeable Safeties that can cover like a CB and hit like a LB.

Having a secondary cokeduplt : 2/21/2019 1:21 pm : link Player that can’t cover is a big problem. He’s not worth the money he will want

His flaws carry legitimate concerns.



Landon Collins was one of the best draft picks by Jerry Reese other than OBJ and some want both gone. Way to funny.



Yes, correct. He is one of the best in a very subpar group of draft picks. How many of Reese's great draft picks are even starters on this team? Maybe 2 on offense if Engram could ever stay on the field? 2 on defense?



Landon and Odell are 2 of the best 5 players on the entire roster and in order to compete in the NFL you need players like 21 & 13 and they unfortunately need to get paid. No, what you need to compete is a roster of competent players, something the Giants don't have right now - in part because they have paid average/good players as if they were the best in the league at their respective position. That isn't how you build a great roster. Its how you destroy it.



They are worth it and we as fans need to deal with this.



I would rather keep our great players than sign other teams great players.



Keeping all of your great players is a nice thought. Kind of like world peace. In comment 14302340 Rjanyg said:Yes, correct. He is one of the best in a very subpar group of draft picks. How many of Reese's great draft picks are even starters on this team? Maybe 2 on offense if Engram could ever stay on the field? 2 on defense?No, what you need to compete is a roster of competent players, something the Giants don't have right now - in part because they have paid average/good players as if they were the best in the league at their respective position. That isn't how you build a great roster. Its how you destroy it.Keeping all of your great players is a nice thought. Kind of like world peace.

Guy is a hard hitting in the box safety with serious issues with his coverage. Playing in a Passing league where you cant hit guys any more its why he is only a JAG in a modern NFL defense.

This

Many thought that 17 was just an off year due to injuries ZogZerg : 2/21/2019 1:23 pm : link and that he would excel in Bettcher's scheme in 2018.



That didn't happen for whatever reason.

I think that's why folks are down on him.

Exposed in a mediocre/terrible defense thus not cost effective giantsFC : 2/21/2019 1:25 pm : link This defense is obviously quite a few players away from being a commodity. So why spend a lot of money on a position that isn't a premiere one while the rest of the team needs a lot of talent improvement?



I think that is the main business decision here.



Traditional Safeties have never been a position of huge value. So blowing cap space on one for a losing team is most likely counter productive.

RE: RE: Free agency is so funny really giantsFC : 2/21/2019 1:26 pm : link

Keeping all of your great players is a nice thought. Kind of like world peace.



lolz In comment 14302369 Brown Recluse said:lolz

it's a fine line fkap : 2/21/2019 1:27 pm : link deciding how much to pay a guy who is good, but not outstanding.



overpaying can be just as much a mistake as letting a guy go.

Lightning Toth029 : 2/21/2019 1:28 pm : link In a bottle season is something to keep an eye on. Stevie Brown wasn't elite either off one year.



LC is a better tackling Roy Williams as of now.

Giants spending on Safeties per OTC kdog77 : 2/21/2019 1:35 pm : link 2016 $3,598,913

2017 $3,870,386

2018 $5,248,621

2019 $3,218,333* (does not include LC cap#)



If you look at the relevant spend on LB and CB, the Gitant's salary for SS/FS represents low single percentage of the Giants total cap space. Currently Giants are committing $40M to Edge/LBs in 2019. Do you think that is a wise investment?



One could argue that both Ogletree ($11.75M) and Kareem Martin ($5.9M) are wildly overpaid based on production and lack of coverage skills, but people seem to not want to look at those terrible signings form last year when evaluating LC's contract situation b/c of cap space.



My preference would be to franchise tag LC and let him play for bigger contract in 2019. If Giants are all in on Eli then giving LC 1 more year will not hurt the tear down/rebuild process after Giants go 6-10 or worse in 2019. It would just free up more cap space next year. This is a business. Giants should make business decision.

Mystery Des51 : 2/21/2019 1:42 pm : link Just awhile back it was a given that Collins would be tagged and then a long term deal worked out. Collins himself said he wouldn't mind be tagged. Now things seem to be in limbo. Did his shoulder surgery and results go as planned as far as the Giants front office is concerned. Let him play on the tag as a prove it year deal. Then visit a long term deal next year.







RE: Now, historically Kyle in NY : 2/21/2019 1:51 pm : link

Quote: serviceable safeties have been commonly found in later rounds. Many of our championship teams deployed rather average safeties and still won SBs. Herb Welch, Terry Kinard, Kenny Hill, James Butler, Myron Guyton, Greg Jackson, were all ok NFL players. But, they were protected by devastating front sevens who were capable of shrinking their side of the field and blow up edges.



So, if your position is why spend on a SS when the team has so many holes and issues, it's a good question. Getting cap lean isn't a bad thing, especially if you're not getting proper performance value out of your most expensive players. The game has changed, more speed and more DBs are typically needed. I'd like to know if analytics are out there to draw conclusions.



Really good post and this is what I'm wrestling with as well. On one hand, thinking very highly of Collins. But contrasting that with questions of just how crucial his type of safety is to an effective defense, and is that the place to devote major cap dollars? Unsure, but I'm starting to consider tag and trade as the best option. In comment 14302350 JonC said:Really good post and this is what I'm wrestling with as well. On one hand, thinking very highly of Collins. But contrasting that with questions of just how crucial his type of safety is to an effective defense, and is that the place to devote major cap dollars? Unsure, but I'm starting to consider tag and trade as the best option.

RE: JAG is a mischaracterization of his play pjcas18 : 2/21/2019 1:53 pm : link

Quote: .



Fair point, and I acknowledged that in my OP, but regardless of the adjective a large number of fans do not support keeping him at the FT or even on a LT deal.



So call it what you want. In comment 14302423 Ten Ton Hammer said:Fair point, and I acknowledged that in my OP, but regardless of the adjective a large number of fans do not support keeping him at the FT or even on a LT deal.So call it what you want.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So then not paying him robbieballs2003 : 2/21/2019 1:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14302339 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:







This isn't a macro thing. It is Collins. SS is not an impactful position. Like Gettleman said, he wants to build up the lines. Part of why Collins has so many tackles is because our front seven isn't good. In today's NFL your safeties should be multidimensional. This isn't the 80s with clear defined roles. Your safeties really need to be interchangeable. He isn't. Not many defenses are going to allow Collins to play the way he wants to play. It just isn't the nature of the sport anymore.











SS isn't an impact position? Just what does that mean? I think in Bettcher's defense the SS is an important player.



So because the rest of the team cannot do its' job it is Collins' fault and should not get paid?



What team has interchangeable safeties? If they were interchangeable they wouldn't be called FS and SS. Not many interchangeable Safeties that can cover like a CB and hit like a LB.



No, SS is not a position where you should have one of if not your highest paid player. In today's NFL, yes, your safeties should be able to tackle and cover. It doesn't mean they'll excel in both but if they are liabilities then offenses can take advantage of that. The terms SS and FS are still use but becoming antiquated. Coverages change based on formation and motion. You become handicapped in what a defense can do if you have defined roles for both with no flexibility.



If the SS was such an important position in Bettcher's D don't you think the Giants would have already started on a contract with him? They could have started working on it last year or now but instead he was available for a second if you believe the rumors.



And, no, it isn't Collins fault that the rest of the team suck but getting pass rushers helps out the secondary cover. Cover guys help a pass rush get home. How does a SS make others around him better? Beckham dictates coverages and allows others to get one on one attention. Barkley brings an extra dedender down into the box to help dictate coverage. These guys impact the game in many ways. Nobody is gameplanning against Collins.



As I said, I like Collins but his style of play and where we are at on defense is not a match. If we are going to build this team up then sinking ~12 mil into him doesn't help this defense out. You may disagree and that is fine but I agree that we need to address other positions. I'd rather have the 12 mil in cap space and the compensatory pick rather than have Collins on this team. In comment 14302358 section125 said:No, SS is not a position where you should have one of if not your highest paid player. In today's NFL, yes, your safeties should be able to tackle and cover. It doesn't mean they'll excel in both but if they are liabilities then offenses can take advantage of that. The terms SS and FS are still use but becoming antiquated. Coverages change based on formation and motion. You become handicapped in what a defense can do if you have defined roles for both with no flexibility.If the SS was such an important position in Bettcher's D don't you think the Giants would have already started on a contract with him? They could have started working on it last year or now but instead he was available for a second if you believe the rumors.And, no, it isn't Collins fault that the rest of the team suck but getting pass rushers helps out the secondary cover. Cover guys help a pass rush get home. How does a SS make others around him better? Beckham dictates coverages and allows others to get one on one attention. Barkley brings an extra dedender down into the box to help dictate coverage. These guys impact the game in many ways. Nobody is gameplanning against Collins.As I said, I like Collins but his style of play and where we are at on defense is not a match. If we are going to build this team up then sinking ~12 mil into him doesn't help this defense out. You may disagree and that is fine but I agree that we need to address other positions. I'd rather have the 12 mil in cap space and the compensatory pick rather than have Collins on this team.

Love this player and the attitude and skill set he TMS : 2/21/2019 1:57 pm : link brings to the table. Core values and instincs. a football players, player. Think the giants know this and want to keep him because he is a keeper. Problem is getting him in the right scheme and right position. His coverage skills especially against quick TEs is not good. He will be targeted. Can DG, Bettcher and their staff figure out how to use him and avoid this. Hoping so.

RE: RE: Now, historically JonC : 2/21/2019 1:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14302350 JonC said:





Quote:





serviceable safeties have been commonly found in later rounds. Many of our championship teams deployed rather average safeties and still won SBs. Herb Welch, Terry Kinard, Kenny Hill, James Butler, Myron Guyton, Greg Jackson, were all ok NFL players. But, they were protected by devastating front sevens who were capable of shrinking their side of the field and blow up edges.



So, if your position is why spend on a SS when the team has so many holes and issues, it's a good question. Getting cap lean isn't a bad thing, especially if you're not getting proper performance value out of your most expensive players. The game has changed, more speed and more DBs are typically needed. I'd like to know if analytics are out there to draw conclusions.







Really good post and this is what I'm wrestling with as well. On one hand, thinking very highly of Collins. But contrasting that with questions of just how crucial his type of safety is to an effective defense, and is that the place to devote major cap dollars? Unsure, but I'm starting to consider tag and trade as the best option.



Thanks, Kyle. If they're looking to part with Vernon and Jackrabbit, then by all means accelerate the rebuild and include Collins. I'd argue Collins is the most productive of the three, even in a down year. But, the reality is his position is the least vital of the three (and I played SS back in the day). In comment 14302435 Kyle in NY said:Thanks, Kyle. If they're looking to part with Vernon and Jackrabbit, then by all means accelerate the rebuild and include Collins. I'd argue Collins is the most productive of the three, even in a down year. But, the reality is his position is the least vital of the three (and I played SS back in the day).

Quote: In comment 14302423 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





.







Fair point, and I acknowledged that in my OP, but regardless of the adjective a large number of fans do not support keeping him at the FT or even on a LT deal.



So call it what you want.



I think we can also agree that fans probably aren't the best barometer on this. There's a disconnect at the ground floor between fan understanding of contracts in the NFL to be able to decide what a player should be paid.



The Franchise tag for safeties is historically among the lowest in the league. Only Kicker and TE are lower. And we don't have the number for 2019 because it hasnt been determined yet. In comment 14302440 pjcas18 said:I think we can also agree that fans probably aren't the best barometer on this. There's a disconnect at the ground floor between fan understanding of contracts in the NFL to be able to decide what a player should be paid.The Franchise tag for safeties is historically among the lowest in the league. Only Kicker and TE are lower. And we don't have the number for 2019 because it hasnt been determined yet.

Garafolo has tweet out Chip : 2/21/2019 2:03 pm : link that Giants will tag Collins if they have not worked out a long term deal, finally something that makes sense.

RE: RE: RE: JAG is a mischaracterization of his play pjcas18 : 2/21/2019 2:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14302440 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





In comment 14302423 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





.







Fair point, and I acknowledged that in my OP, but regardless of the adjective a large number of fans do not support keeping him at the FT or even on a LT deal.



So call it what you want.







I think we can also agree that fans probably aren't the best barometer on this. There's a disconnect at the ground floor between fan understanding of contracts in the NFL to be able to decide what a player should be paid.



The Franchise tag for safeties is historically among the lowest in the league. Only Kicker and TE are lower. And we don't have the number for 2019 because it hasnt been determined yet.



Well it remains to be seen what the Giants do, if they assign the tag and rescind it b/c they can't reach a deal then the Giants are more in agreement with the fans than disagreement.



and let's face it, football team building isn't rocket science, the Giants (and all teams) from office make massive mistakes all the time.



So, while I am NOT saying fans can do it, or we should compare fans to front offices, I am saying front offices are not always right and to say "see the Giants did X when the fans wanted y" doesn't mean the fans were wrong. In comment 14302454 Ten Ton Hammer said:Well it remains to be seen what the Giants do, if they assign the tag and rescind it b/c they can't reach a deal then the Giants are more in agreement with the fans than disagreement.and let's face it, football team building isn't rocket science, the Giants (and all teams) from office make massive mistakes all the time.So, while I am NOT saying fans can do it, or we should compare fans to front offices, I am saying front offices are not always right and to say "see the Giants did X when the fans wanted y" doesn't mean the fans were wrong.

I still say that he isn't a DG guy........and Reese guys are GiantBlue : 2/21/2019 2:35 pm : link endangered species in our locker-room. It seems the owners have given a directive to not fool with Eli...but everyone else.....including OBJ???? drafted by Reese???? Gone?

So, while I am NOT saying fans can do it, or we should compare fans to front offices, I am saying front offices are not always right and to say "see the Giants did X when the fans wanted y" doesn't mean the fans were wrong.



Oh without question front offices are not always right. I agree 100%. There's plenty I disagree with with this current one.



I think front offices take a more sound approach to reaching the decisions they do though, and they do have access to more information than we do. Fans tend to have the mindset of dissatisfied customers. That's fine, it's who we are. But that can't be the mindset of the people who are evaluating players and negotiating contracts. If it were up to people like us, landon collins wouldn't have had a second season here to be able to play like an all pro in the first place. In comment 14302498 pjcas18 said:Oh without question front offices are not always right. I agree 100%. There's plenty I disagree with with this current one.I think front offices take a more sound approach to reaching the decisions they do though, and they do have access to more information than we do. Fans tend to have the mindset of dissatisfied customers. That's fine, it's who we are. But that can't be the mindset of the people who are evaluating players and negotiating contracts. If it were up to people like us, landon collins wouldn't have had a second season here to be able to play like an all pro in the first place.

Other teams may see Collins as more than a JAG PEEJ : 2/21/2019 3:16 pm : link from Rotoworld:



LANDON COLLINS

DB, NEW YORK GIANTS



Colts beat writers expect the team to have interest in impending free agent S Landon Collins.

... The safety position is extremely important in Colts DC Matt Eberflus' defense, and Collins is a top talent and just turned 25. The question is whether the Giants use the franchise tag on Collins to keep him from reaching the open market.

2016 was a bit of a fluke Mike from SI : 2/21/2019 3:46 pm : link insofar as I think some of the INTs were lucky. That said, he's good for what he does and I hope we keep him.

If he is smart NYG007 : 2/21/2019 3:55 pm : link He will take the 11m franchise (if it comes) and run with it. If you watched him closely all year before getting hurt, its a tale of 2 halves. First half, he literally dove at feet, missing tackles. It looked as if he didnt want to get hurt in his contract year. 2nd half, he went all out and unfortunatly, did get hurt.



He can not cover, AT ALL. Not a lick. His talents and hybrid LB play (not including first half this season) should not be questioned, he has proven to be great there.



I would not at all pay a SS who's really a LB 11+m per year for a multi year deal when our defense sucks.

If I’m building a team and money is a concern TD : 2/21/2019 6:50 pm : link I sign the 25 year old Collins and cut the 38 year old Eli.



We’re not winning shit this year. But we have a chance to win in the next 2-5 years.



Keep the long-term asset (Collins) and drop the one-year stop-gap (Eli).



That’s IF money is such a concern...

Collins is a solid player ... Bluesbreaker : 2/21/2019 8:18 pm : link 2016 everything went right for the defense until

JPP went down . We had enough pass rush that Collins was

all over the field making plays Jack Rabbit was basically

a shutdown corner they jelled and made a damn good run .

I think they will offer him a decent deal and he will sign .

We can't just cut players without replacements . I feel he

is a bit underrated in coverage . The pass rush made the difference and we were solid vs the run he offense let us down at the end of the day it's the Oline thats hurt the

most .

A safety that can't cover in today's NFL is just brutal widmerseyebrow : 2/21/2019 8:47 pm : link And I'm not talking about deep center field. Just slow down the freaking tight ends.

I wish we'd sign him and use him like jlukes : 2/21/2019 8:48 pm : link The Cardinals used Deon Bucannon

Do you guys hear what you are saying? Doomster : 2/21/2019 9:22 pm : link He only plays well when he is surrounded by good players?

Quote: He only plays well when he is surrounded by good players?



Agreed, can’t pay a guy top dollar for his position when he requires stellar players all around him to be successful. I mean yes, you need solid players around you so you aren’t completely on your own, but this guy is not worth some huge contract. In comment 14302856 Doomster said:Agreed, can’t pay a guy top dollar for his position when he requires stellar players all around him to be successful. I mean yes, you need solid players around you so you aren’t completely on your own, but this guy is not worth some huge contract.

I sign the 25



We’re not winning shit this year. But we have a chance to win in the next 2-5 years.



Keep the long-term asset (Collins) and drop the one-year stop-gap (Eli).



Cut them both then. This shouldn't be an "either / or" question. Just because you cut Eli doesn't mean you have to keep COllins.



That’s IF money is such a concern... In comment 14302736 TD said:

Quote: I sign the 25 year old Collins and cut the 38 year old Eli.



We’re not winning shit this year. But we have a chance to win in the next 2-5 years.



Keep the long-term asset (Collins) and drop the one-year stop-gap (Eli).



That’s IF money is such a concern...



Cut them both then. This shouldn't be an "either / or" question. Just because you cut Eli doesn't mean you have to keep COllins.

In comment 14302736 TD said:Cut them both then. This shouldn't be an "either / or" question. Just because you cut Eli doesn't mean you have to keep COllins.

He’s a great SS. PERIOD LauderdaleMatty : 2/21/2019 10:42 pm : link Is he most not likely going to get over paid some. Probably. Can’t resign him but keep Vernon at 17 million per year play 8 games.?

A lot what happened is poor coaching... trueblueinpw : 2/21/2019 11:01 pm : link I think the question is really why is he getting beat in coverage so easily now. Sometimes this is LC reading the wrong play or being overly aggressive or sometimes both. Sometimes he’s just getting beat (Kittle beats a lot of guys). Offensive coordinators, it’s seems to me, found this hole and then schemed to get him one on one or zoned and running toward the LOS and then by design having to turn and run after guys in coverage. Not something he can do very well. I don’t really know, but he’s athletically the same guy as he was when he was a rookie. The NFL is all about countering adjustments and liabilities. Coaches needed to put LC into situations where he can make plays and also scheme away from his liabilities.



The man can play and he can absolutely be a plus player again. I think he’s gonna have a bounce back season and I hope it’s with us.

It’s quite the conundrum with this team.. darren in pdx : 2/21/2019 11:49 pm : link I like Collins, and he’s more than a JAG, but is he worth top dollar? Not really. He’s more of a hybrid player that needs top secondary players around him to not be exposed in that role. So in the team’s current condition, it’s not really smart to spend a lot of money on him..but do we have confidence in finding a cheaper player that will provide better play than he does now? I don’t know..it’s a hard decision I’m glad I don’t have to make, but my guess is the team is going to find a way to hang onto him. But also, how many players out there can really cover well against today’s TE’s and backs? It doesn’t seem there’s more than a handful out there..can defensive coordinators scheme their way around today’s offenses? I feel like the rules are so heavily in favor of the offense now that it’s an almost gargantuan task..even ‘good’ defenses nowadays get routinely burnt.

BBI has a hallowed history of desiring the dumping of our Reese's Pieces : 2/22/2019 12:42 am : link better-than-average players, with no one as good to replace them. It creates cap space. Who could have used cap space as good as Reese did in 2016. Harrison, Jenkins and DRC. All made the AP All Pro team. With addition of overpaid but productive JPP and Collins, defense 3rd in points allowed.



So, after a three win season in which the offense was awful, last season started dismantling the defense that Reese had been so successful at putting together. JPP. Good for at least 7 or 8 sacks and a bunch of balls batted down at the LOS, who was supposed to make up for his production.



Harrison gone for a fifth round draft pick. Stupidest trade since Giants, opening the season at 0-7, panicked and acquired Craig Morton from the Cowboys for the 2nd overall pick in the draft, which turned into Randy White, who then terrorized the Giants for 10 years.



So Harrison, JPP and DRC gone (plus Giants gave up way to quickly on the 10th overall pick Eli Apple), and geniuses here want Collins and Vernon and maybe even Jenkins gone. Whose left to play? Do you want to free up a lot of cap space so you can go out and sign free agents? Who's going to do that better than Reese did in 2016?



The problem is that management, (and ownership) sucks. Gettleman came in and started getting rid of everyone he inherited from Reese. Do you think that, after the three win season which came from awful offense, they shouldn't have given the 2016 defensive players another full year to show what they could do?



In 2016 JPP and Vernon and blitzing Collins had a good pass rush going, until JPP went down for good in game 13.

He's been more JAG than DPOY candidate... that year was SHO'NUFF : 2/22/2019 3:39 am : link the exception, not the norm. That being said, we need Collins. Case in point, rewatch the Titans game.

I think he is better than a JAG, but nowhere near elite Matt M. : 2/22/2019 5:30 am : link Ixeally, he is still lur SS. But, the lroblem is we have so many hiles, paying him like an elite player may be a real hindrance to our rebuild.



I think it is also premature to call him injury prone. But one thing that really bothers me is the fact he is coming off shoulder surgery. The shoulder is probably thd most vulnerable joint and much more prone to reinjury. That bkthers me for a player whose game is physical.

Quote: He only plays well when he is surrounded by good players?



I don’t think you understand how football works or how the SS position works. You are also taking “needs better players around him” far to literally.



If this team is going to trot out no pass rush, only have 1 cover corner, and mediocre to bad LBers, than yeah he’s not going to be as good as he should. This is a problem with the Giants more than it is Collins’ skill set. In comment 14302856 Doomster said:I don’t think you understand how football works or how the SS position works. You are also taking “needs better players around him” far to literally.If this team is going to trot out no pass rush, only have 1 cover corner, and mediocre to bad LBers, than yeah he’s not going to be as good as he should. This is a problem with the Giants more than it is Collins’ skill set.

...........

As I said, I like Collins but his style of play and where we are at on defense is not a match. If we are going to build this team up then sinking ~12 mil into him doesn't help this defense out. You may disagree and that is fine but I agree that we need to address other positions. I'd rather have the 12 mil in cap space and the compensatory pick rather than have Collins on this team.



I agree that $12 is far too much $$ for a SS with limited coverage skills. But he won't get that much on a long term deal. And I agree that other positions need help as does the entire team. But where/when do you stop getting rid of your best players if you are trying to build a team? Becomes the dog chasing its' tail. If they let Collins go, then they should get rid of Eli, Ogletree and OV too. The only high price contracts to stay are OBJ and Solder(unless they can get SF's 2nd and 36th for OBJ - wink, wink). In comment 14302442 robbieballs2003 said:I agree that $12 is far too much $$ for a SS with limited coverage skills. But he won't get that much on a long term deal. And I agree that other positions need help as does the entire team. But where/when do you stop getting rid of your best players if you are trying to build a team? Becomes the dog chasing its' tail. If they let Collins go, then they should get rid of Eli, Ogletree and OV too. The only high price contracts to stay are OBJ and Solder(unless they can get SF's 2nd and 36th for OBJ - wink, wink).

If he gets to free agency WillieYoung : 2/22/2019 7:49 am : link NFL general managers will prove how wrong this Board is in it's evaluation of Landon Collins. He'll easily be one of the top 3 highest paid safeties in the league. Betcher put him in too much one on one coverage last year

Quote: He only plays well when he is surrounded by good players?



Yeah, sounds like they are talking about someone else on the team... LOL In comment 14302856 Doomster said:Yeah, sounds like they are talking about someone else on the team... LOL

Terry Kinard was a 1st round draft choice arniefez : 2/22/2019 8:07 am : link 10th overall and a Pro Bowl level player before a knee injury ruined his career. He doesn't belong in that group. But the point about the rest of them is correct. However it was a very different NFL in those days. Not sure that works anymore.

Who are the great Stron Safeties in the NFL, and are they the highest Ivan15 : 2/22/2019 8:57 am : link paid DBs on their teams?



Strong safeties probably should be the 4th highest paid position, unless they are also the best FS, and cover LB too.

He's not a JAG - he's arguably our best Defensive player PatersonPlank : 2/22/2019 9:02 am : link The guy is reall good and he is a big asset in the locker room. Why people rush to get rid of our best players confuses me. Everyone knows Collins can play, and yes he is one of the best SS (if not the best). IMO these "coverage" concerns are way overblown. Who covers better?

I still cannot believe we are still talking about this... EricJ : 2/22/2019 10:28 am : link 1. he is the best tackler we have

2. we brought him in for that purpose and to support the run one year after we were getting gashed in the run game

3. he is a leader on the field

4. BBI likes shiny objects like interceptions and cannot see what is really happening on the field. One blown coverage in the passing game is what people see... not the dozens of plays that go unnoticed.

Quote: The guy is reall good and he is a big asset in the locker room. Why people rush to get rid of our best players confuses me. Everyone knows Collins can play, and yes he is one of the best SS (if not the best). IMO these "coverage" concerns are way overblown. Who covers better?



I don't get it either. And anytime anyone comes up to FA the immediate response regardless of the player is "he's going to want a lot of money...".



No fucking shit, doesn't every player? We will see what the market thinks of Collins, it may surprise some people. In comment 14303013 PatersonPlank said:I don't get it either. And anytime anyone comes up to FA the immediate response regardless of the player is "he's going to want a lot of money...".No fucking shit, doesn't every player? We will see what the market thinks of Collins, it may surprise some people.

Not a JAG Bob in Newburgh : 2/22/2019 11:23 am : link but terrible value for the kind of dollars we are talking about.



Quality OCs, who realize that an advantage the offense has over the defense is being able to largely dictate the type of play called, actually target weaknesses.



A SS, who cannot cover worth a lick, even TEs and RBs over short and medium depth, is going to be a targeted weakness by quality teams.

Haven't read the entire thread RinR : 2/22/2019 11:43 am : link but you cannot keep letting talented FAs like Collins walk because you are worried about the cap hit. The Giants should be allocated cap $$ to resign him.



This team will never improve if they constantly have to fill holes they could have avoided.

Quote: NFL general managers will prove how wrong this Board is in it's evaluation of Landon Collins. He'll easily be one of the top 3 highest paid safeties in the league. Betcher put him in too much one on one coverage last year



I guess with some you'd be right. But from some of us who don't want him you completely miss the point. It seems like you are burying your head in the sand for those of us who say we are rebuilding and don't want to sink $12m into a SS. In comment 14302960 WillieYoung said:I guess with some you'd be right. But from some of us who don't want him you completely miss the point. It seems like you are burying your head in the sand for those of us who say we are rebuilding and don't want to sink $12m into a SS.