Little deeper look at Eli's 2018 season per ESPN... bw in dc : 2/22/2019 3:25 pm There is an article today at ESPN about the five moves all 32 teams should consider this off-season. For the Giants, one of the moves is to move on from Eli, which we've debated endlessly.



But there are some interesting stats about Eli's season that are noteworthy. I apologize if these have been mentioned more than I think...



By expected points metric, 30.3% of Eli's completions did not result in the Giants scoring more points. This was the highest rate in the league with QBs with at least 400 attempts.



Eli's average completion traveled 5.6 yards in the air. This was 25th in the league.



Eli was right in the mix for Mr. Garbage Time. He threw 90 passes on drives that started with the Giants having 1% or & lt; chance of winning the game. This was third in the NFL behind Cousins & Ryan.



Anyway, these offer a nice balance to the traditional stats that suggest Eli actually had a good year in total.





, FranchiseQB : 2/22/2019 3:33 pm : link oh no.. you dared to write something less than complimentary about Eli. What have you wrought?

Heresy I say. People Want to Act With Their Hearts, Not Heads Giants38 : 2/22/2019 3:35 pm : link The facts and stats back up Eli’s poor play last year. Those who don’t want to see it, won’t. But I don’t get how fans can’t acknowledge that just about every objective person believes Eli is done. It’s only those who believe the Giants are indebted to him in perpetuity want to run this thing back. Even worse, run it back and surround him with more pieces, don’t even think about putting a succession plan in place.

Cousins and Ryan are garbage SHO'NUFF : 2/22/2019 3:36 pm : link certainly not good company to be amongst.

"Well, ESPN (fill in something negative but totally unrelated)..... lawguy9801 : 2/22/2019 3:37 pm : link ..so I can completely disregard what they say and continue to live in my 2007-2011 cocoon."



- A not insignificant contingent of BBI

I think most of these... bw in dc : 2/22/2019 3:37 pm : link are intuitive having watched the entire season. But it's good to see them boiled down to a metric to compare against the rest of the league.



RE: Heresy I say. People Want to Act With Their Hearts, Not Heads lawguy9801 : 2/22/2019 3:38 pm : link

Quote: The facts and stats back up Eli’s poor play last year. Those who don’t want to see it, won’t. But I don’t get how fans can’t acknowledge that just about every objective person believes Eli is done. It’s only those who believe the Giants are indebted to him in perpetuity want to run this thing back. Even worse, run it back and surround him with more pieces, don’t even think about putting a succession plan in place.



But...the Giants are a Classy Organization (TM)! In comment 14303729 Giants38 said:But...the Giants are a Classy Organization (TM)!

It doesn't bother crick n NC : 2/22/2019 3:39 pm : link Me anymore that fans feel he is finished. I have a problem with the disrespectful ways in which it is done.



Besides, why be hard on Eli? If he is finished then it's management who is at fault. Should Manning just quit because fans feel he is finished? No.

It's a good article Metnut : 2/22/2019 3:42 pm : link and Barnwell usually does a lot of research for his stuff.



Given the big amount of cap savings we could get from moving on to Eli, it's time to get this done. I love what he's done for us, but I'm sick of losing football and being in QB hell.

Outside of Barkley, George from PA : 2/22/2019 3:43 pm : link No Giant had a good season.



But still stand by, better pass protection would enable Eli to have a better year.

Well, about the “garbage time” garbage, BBelle21 : 2/22/2019 3:46 pm : link Eli does keep playing even when the defense screws up at the end of some of these games. Funny that he gets knocked even for never giving up.

Makes sense Thegratefulhead : 2/22/2019 3:49 pm : link It is exactly what the season felt like watching it. We are extremely likely going to watch the same season again in 2019 +- 2 wins. We probably wont see any other QB on the roster get any substantial play time either, even we start 1-7 again. Is what it is.

RE: Well, about the “garbage time” garbage, FranchiseQB : 2/22/2019 3:49 pm : link

Quote: Eli does keep playing even when the defense screws up at the end of some of these games. Funny that he gets knocked even for never giving up.



against second stringers... In comment 14303757 BBelle21 said:against second stringers...

RE: It doesn't bother bw in dc : 2/22/2019 3:50 pm : link

Quote: Me anymore that fans feel he is finished. I have a problem with the disrespectful ways in which it is done.



Besides, why be hard on Eli? If he is finished then it's management who is at fault. Should Manning just quit because fans feel he is finished? No.



QB is such critical position, so it does get dirty when the end is near, especially when a guy like Eli has been such a constant. It's the position with the most emotion attached to it...



And that emotion, I'm convinced, is driving management to making this decision very complicated. In comment 14303740 crick n NC said:QB is such critical position, so it does get dirty when the end is near, especially when a guy like Eli has been such a constant. It's the position with the most emotion attached to it...And that emotion, I'm convinced, is driving management to making this decision very complicated.

RE: RE: Well, about the “garbage time” garbage, dep026 : 2/22/2019 3:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14303757 BBelle21 said:





Quote:





Eli does keep playing even when the defense screws up at the end of some of these games. Funny that he gets knocked even for never giving up.







against second stringers...



Not even close to true. In comment 14303762 FranchiseQB said:Not even close to true.

I'd be very curious... bw in dc : 2/22/2019 3:54 pm : link if the fine folks at Jints Central get this in-depth when evaluating Eli. Or do they simply rely on good old fashioned video and decide from there?

RE: I'd be very curious... FranchiseQB : 2/22/2019 3:55 pm : link

Quote: if the fine folks at Jints Central get this in-depth when evaluating Eli. Or do they simply rely on good old fashioned video and decide from there?



if so... get used to losing.. deep data is taking over sports. evolve or die.. In comment 14303772 bw in dc said:if so... get used to losing.. deep data is taking over sports. evolve or die..

RE: RE: I'd be very curious... bw in dc : 2/22/2019 3:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14303772 bw in dc said:





Quote:





if the fine folks at Jints Central get this in-depth when evaluating Eli. Or do they simply rely on good old fashioned video and decide from there?







if so... get used to losing.. deep data is taking over sports. evolve or die..



That's always a hot topic around here. Lot of mixed opinions. When Gettleman did the impression of a nerd poking away at the pretent keyboard at his press conference last year, that certainly sent the wrong image... In comment 14303776 FranchiseQB said:That's always a hot topic around here. Lot of mixed opinions. When Gettleman did the impression of a nerd poking away at the pretent keyboard at his press conference last year, that certainly sent the wrong image...

What about this stat? Southern Man : 2/22/2019 4:02 pm : link

Follow Follow @DanSchneierNFL

More

This Eli Manning career context will always stand out to me.

#Giants Pass Blocking Ranks, per PFF (last 8 years):

11: No. 32

12: No. 14

13: No. 31

14: No. 14

15: No. 22

16: No. 21

17: No. 27

18: No. 28

- 75% with a bottom-third PB O-line. Never had a top-10 PB O-line

- ( @DanSchneierNFLFollow Follow @DanSchneierNFLMoreThis Eli Manning career context will always stand out to me.#Giants Pass Blocking Ranks, per PFF (last 8 years):11: No. 3212: No. 1413: No. 3114: No. 1415: No. 2216: No. 2117: No. 2718: No. 28- 75% with a bottom-third PB O-line. Never had a top-10 PB O-line Link - ( New Window

RE: 2ndroundKO : 2/22/2019 4:04 pm : link

Quote: ..so I can completely disregard what they say and continue to live in my 2007-2011 cocoon."



- A not insignificant contingent of BBI



Who will also argue that all Eli needs is for the rest of the offense to be perfect and we can win with him. In comment 14303732 lawguy9801 said:Who will also argue that all Eli needs is for the rest of the offense to be perfect and we can win with him.

RE: RE: RE: I'd be very curious... Jim in Tampa : 2/22/2019 4:06 pm : link

Quote: When Gettleman did the impression of a nerd poking away at the pretent keyboard at his press conference last year, that certainly sent the wrong image...

I've always held out hope the DG was either trying to be funny (he does play to the crowd) or he was simply arguing his point like a BBIer would...



In other words, when "analytics" supports your point of view you use it as an undeniable FACT, but when it doesn't support your point of view you make fun of it and try to discredit the source. In comment 14303784 bw in dc said:I've always held out hope the DG was either trying to be funny (he does play to the crowd) or he was simply arguing his point like a BBIer would...In other words, when "analytics" supports your point of view you use it as an undeniable FACT, but when it doesn't support your point of view you make fun of it and try to discredit the source.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I'd be very curious... bw in dc : 2/22/2019 4:32 pm : link

Quote:



I've always held out hope the DG was either trying to be funny (he does play to the crowd) or he was simply arguing his point like a BBIer would...



In other words, when "analytics" supports your point of view you use it as an undeniable FACT, but when it doesn't support your point of view you make fun of it and try to discredit the source.



It looked very sophomoric. I couldn't help but think - wearing my psych hat - that the truth in DG's humor was pouring out. He accepted that Analytics are in the game, but he's a feel/gut decision maker... In comment 14303793 Jim in Tampa said:It looked very sophomoric. I couldn't help but think - wearing my psych hat - that the truth in DG's humor was pouring out. He accepted that Analytics are in the game, but he's a feel/gut decision maker...

Eli is going to be behind center week 1 The_Boss : 2/22/2019 4:33 pm : link It’s time for many to come to grips with that.

RE: What about this stat? Gatorade Dunk : 2/22/2019 4:37 pm : link

Quote: @DanSchneierNFL

Follow Follow @DanSchneierNFL

More

This Eli Manning career context will always stand out to me.

#Giants Pass Blocking Ranks, per PFF (last 8 years):

11: No. 32

12: No. 14

13: No. 31

14: No. 14

15: No. 22

16: No. 21

17: No. 27

18: No. 28

- 75% with a bottom-third PB O-line. Never had a top-10 PB O-line Link - ( New Window )

This is obviously an important bit of context that many fans bring up when defending Eli, and clearly, it's not insignificant. But there's no way to rewind the clock and correct course, even if we all acknowledge how the second half of Eli's career was in many ways hamstrung by the front office's failure to provide him with an adequate OL. What the context cannot change is that Eli is 38 years old and 38 year old athletes tend to decline. 38 year old QBs who have been hit a lot because of a porous OL tend to decline. No matter how much we wish that the Giants had done a better job of giving Eli the support he needed along the way, it seems like an overly optimistic position to willfully disregard a succession plan simply because Eli had a crap OL for the past eight years. In comment 14303789 Southern Man said:This is obviously an important bit of context that many fans bring up when defending Eli, and clearly, it's not insignificant. But there's no way to rewind the clock and correct course, even if we all acknowledge how the second half of Eli's career was in many ways hamstrung by the front office's failure to provide him with an adequate OL. What the context cannot change is that Eli is 38 years old and 38 year old athletes tend to decline. 38 year old QBs who have been hit a lot because of a porous OL tend to decline. No matter how much we wish that the Giants had done a better job of giving Eli the support he needed along the way, it seems like an overly optimistic position to willfully disregard a succession plan simply because Eli had a crap OL for the past eight years.

Not to mention silverfox : 2/22/2019 4:46 pm : link ...his Pansy ass fumbles when somebody breaths on him.

RE: Eli is going to be behind center week 1 Gatorade Dunk : 2/22/2019 4:53 pm : link

Quote: It’s time for many to come to grips with that.

Isn't it possible to be aware of that fact while also simultaneously wonder if the front office should be approaching it differently? Or should we all just restrict our conversation to predicting the most likely outcome for each question the team faces? In comment 14303826 The_Boss said:Isn't it possible to be aware of that fact while also simultaneously wonder if the front officebe approaching it differently? Or should we all just restrict our conversation to predicting the most likely outcome for each question the team faces?

RE: What about this stat? Gman11 : 2/22/2019 5:07 pm : link

Quote: @DanSchneierNFL

Follow Follow @DanSchneierNFL

More

This Eli Manning career context will always stand out to me.

#Giants Pass Blocking Ranks, per PFF (last 8 years):

11: No. 32

O-line Link - ( New Window )



And one way to look at it is that in 2011 he thrived with the worst OL in the league. He is no longer able to rise above a lousy OL. In comment 14303789 Southern Man said:And one way to look at it is that in 2011 he thrived with the worst OL in the league. He is no longer able to rise above a lousy OL.

RE: RE: RE: I'd be very curious... Diver_Down : 2/22/2019 5:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14303776 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14303772 bw in dc said:





Quote:





if the fine folks at Jints Central get this in-depth when evaluating Eli. Or do they simply rely on good old fashioned video and decide from there?







if so... get used to losing.. deep data is taking over sports. evolve or die..







That's always a hot topic around here. Lot of mixed opinions. When Gettleman did the impression of a nerd poking away at the pretent keyboard at his press conference last year, that certainly sent the wrong image...



What about Dorsey? He was rumored to be an early candidate before the Giants realized that the Browns had already started the interview process while Sashi was still the GM. He has gone on the record as calling them Football Nerds and doesn't need them to tell him how to evaluate players. Seems that BBI and football fans in general have ordained the Browns as the next greatest flavor. In comment 14303784 bw in dc said:What about Dorsey? He was rumored to be an early candidate before the Giants realized that the Browns had already started the interview process while Sashi was still the GM. He has gone on the record as calling them Football Nerds and doesn't need them to tell him how to evaluate players. Seems that BBI and football fans in general have ordained the Browns as the next greatest flavor.

2018 1st half of season bc4life : 2/22/2019 5:19 pm : link he's running for his life. How does that get weighed in?

Where’s the ridiculous passes over 20 yards Default : 2/22/2019 5:24 pm : link screen grab which is referenced a lot around here?

. arcarsenal : 2/22/2019 5:32 pm : link He'll be back in 2019 - but I also think his replacement is going to be standing right on the sideline waiting for a chance.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I'd be very curious... bw in dc : 2/22/2019 5:35 pm : link

Quote:



What about Dorsey? He was rumored to be an early candidate before the Giants realized that the Browns had already started the interview process while Sashi was still the GM. He has gone on the record as calling them Football Nerds and doesn't need them to tell him how to evaluate players. Seems that BBI and football fans in general have ordained the Browns as the next greatest flavor.



Dorsey deserves credit for what appears to be a legit turnaround underway with the Browns. But I've never been a Dorsey guy at all. In comment 14303886 Diver_Down said:Dorsey deserves credit for what appears to be a legit turnaround underway with the Browns. But I've never been a Dorsey guy at all.

RE: Where’s the ridiculous passes over 20 yards Gatorade Dunk : 2/22/2019 5:35 pm : link

Quote: screen grab which is referenced a lot around here?

Maybe they figured out that two of those passes were thrown by Beckham? In comment 14303900 Default said:Maybe they figured out that two of those passes were thrown by Beckham?

RE: RE: Where’s the ridiculous passes over 20 yards dep026 : 2/22/2019 5:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14303900 Default said:





Quote:





screen grab which is referenced a lot around here?





Maybe they figured out that two of those passes were thrown by Beckham?



Eli still completed a higher rate than most QBs. Let’s be fair. He was consistently over 40% on them all year. In comment 14303911 Gatorade Dunk said:Eli still completed a higher rate than most QBs. Let’s be fair. He was consistently over 40% on them all year.

RE: RE: RE: Well, about the “garbage time” garbage, Dutch77 : 2/22/2019 5:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14303762 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14303757 BBelle21 said:





Quote:





Eli does keep playing even when the defense screws up at the end of some of these games. Funny that he gets knocked even for never giving up.







against second stringers...







Not even close to true. I see you can’t help yourself. Get off your knees. In comment 14303765 dep026 said:I see you can’t help yourself. Get off your knees.

RE: RE: RE: Where’s the ridiculous passes over 20 yards Dutch77 : 2/22/2019 5:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14303911 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14303900 Default said:





Quote:





screen grab which is referenced a lot around here?





Maybe they figured out that two of those passes were thrown by Beckham?







Eli still completed a higher rate than most QBs. Let’s be fair. He was consistently over 40% on them all year. Good to know his completions were high, how about the shit that counts, like touchdowns? In comment 14303912 dep026 said:Good to know his completions were high, how about the shit that counts, like touchdowns?

RE: RE: RE: Where’s the ridiculous passes over 20 yards Gatorade Dunk : 2/22/2019 5:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14303911 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14303900 Default said:





Quote:





screen grab which is referenced a lot around here?





Maybe they figured out that two of those passes were thrown by Beckham?







Eli still completed a higher rate than most QBs. Let’s be fair. He was consistently over 40% on them all year.

I know, it was just a little Friday afternoon humor. In comment 14303912 dep026 said:I know, it was just a little Friday afternoon humor.

Oh great dep026 : 2/22/2019 6:22 pm : link The dumbass is back and posted in his moms basement.

RE: Oh great Dutch77 : 2/22/2019 7:14 pm : link

Quote: The dumbass is back and posted in his moms basement.

What up Dep! In comment 14303935 dep026 said:What up Dep!

What about the eye test Dep? GiantGrit : 2/22/2019 7:53 pm : link He's not nearly the same deep ball thrower he used to be.

The eye test tells me djm : 2/22/2019 9:45 pm : link That Eli and the offense were good second half of the year. Eli and the offense were bad first half. I saw both good and bad from Eli in 2018. So did everyone else.





Was good djm : 2/22/2019 9:46 pm : link Was bad. Grammar is awesome.

RE: Eli is going to be behind center week 1 HomerJones45 : 2/22/2019 10:11 pm : link

Quote: It’s time for many to come to grips with that. Yep and let’s take a look at these advanced metrics. What is “expected points” and what is the formula? Does having to throw to Rhett the Slug, and serial bums like Fowler, Latimer and Sheppard factor in? The low average completion is Shirmur’s offense. That’s what you all wanted and iOS very well a consequence of a) the for shit pass blocking and b) the shallow receiving Corp which results in beau coup dump offs. When you have a shit team, there is a lot of garbage time and hence a lot of garbage time stats. One tip off is that Ryan on a team with a terrible defense also had a lot of garbage time.



You one hit wonders are at it again with your quick fix nostrums. You went through the coaching staff and now you are all so sure that dumping Eli before his contract is up will be the sure fire winner. This is a bad team a consequence of years of wretched drafting and trying to fix it with free agents. You think getting rid of the qb is going to fix all that. In comment 14303826 The_Boss said:Yep and let’s take a look at these advanced metrics. What is “expected points” and what is the formula? Does having to throw to Rhett the Slug, and serial bums like Fowler, Latimer and Sheppard factor in? The low average completion is Shirmur’s offense. That’s what you all wanted and iOS very well a consequence of a) the for shit pass blocking and b) the shallow receiving Corp which results in beau coup dump offs. When you have a shit team, there is a lot of garbage time and hence a lot of garbage time stats. One tip off is that Ryan on a team with a terrible defense also had a lot of garbage time.You one hit wonders are at it again with your quick fix nostrums. You went through the coaching staff and now you are all so sure that dumping Eli before his contract is up will be the sure fire winner. This is a bad team a consequence of years of wretched drafting and trying to fix it with free agents. You think getting rid of the qb is going to fix all that.

RE: RE: What about this stat? Coach Red Beaulieu : 2/23/2019 7:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 14303789 Southern Man said:





Quote:





@DanSchneierNFL

Follow Follow @DanSchneierNFL

More

This Eli Manning career context will always stand out to me.

#Giants Pass Blocking Ranks, per PFF (last 8 years):

11: No. 32

O-line Link - ( New Window )







And one way to look at it is that in 2011 he thrived with the worst OL in the league. He is no longer able to rise above a lousy OL.

QBR 92.4 and 92.9. In comment 14303873 Gman11 said:QBR 92.4 and 92.9.

More Eli stats from ESPN Jimmy Googs : 2/23/2019 7:36 am : link - Manning simply didn't make enough plays. He accounted for 22 touchdowns and 15 turnovers. Only two quarterbacks (Case Keenum and Derek Carr) started 16 games and threw for fewer touchdowns.



- Manning was sacked 31 times in the first eight games and threw one touchdown pass under pressure during a 1-7 start. He produced a first down on 13 percent of his dropbacks under pressure in the first half of the season. The NFL average during that span was 19 percent.

And even more... Jimmy Googs : 2/23/2019 7:38 am : link - New York relied more heavily on Saquon Barkley and the running game and asked Manning to do less. It slowed down the pressure and resulted in Manning throwing 13 of his 21 TD passes.

- He had a passer rating of 87.8 over the final eight games compared with 53.1 in the first eight games.

- Manning's physical skills aren't going to improve at 38 years old, but his efficiency can if the Giants ask him to do less.

RE: RE: Eli is going to be behind center week 1 Britt in VA : 2/23/2019 9:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 14303826 The_Boss said:





Quote:





It’s time for many to come to grips with that.



Yep and let’s take a look at these advanced metrics. What is “expected points” and what is the formula? Does having to throw to Rhett the Slug, and serial bums like Fowler, Latimer and Sheppard factor in? The low average completion is Shirmur’s offense. That’s what you all wanted and iOS very well a consequence of a) the for shit pass blocking and b) the shallow receiving Corp which results in beau coup dump offs. When you have a shit team, there is a lot of garbage time and hence a lot of garbage time stats. One tip off is that Ryan on a team with a terrible defense also had a lot of garbage time.



You one hit wonders are at it again with your quick fix nostrums. You went through the coaching staff and now you are all so sure that dumping Eli before his contract is up will be the sure fire winner. This is a bad team a consequence of years of wretched drafting and trying to fix it with free agents. You think getting rid of the qb is going to fix all that.



Haha, “one hit wonders”.... perfect. In comment 14304087 HomerJones45 said:Haha, “one hit wonders”.... perfect.

considering dumping Eli fkap : 2/23/2019 10:06 am : link goes hand in hand with considering who his replacement should be. The stronger the option is, the stronger the consideration to replace him.



He's good enough to not panic while the search goes on.



Personally, I think it will be a shit show if you try to overlap Eli with his successor. It was bad enough when the backups were Webb/Lauletta. Multiply that by 10 if there's a legitimate youngster.



When there's a worthy draft QB and a realistic shot to get him, dump Eli and draft away. It's be wonderful if that were this year, but don't draft one just because you're in panic mode. Bellyaching about Eli doesn't make the candidates any better.

Nice balanced post fkap Jimmy Googs : 2/23/2019 10:16 am : link Posters (at least decent ones) that want to dump Eli don't want to do so because they expect the team to instantly win. They want to do so because the FO needs to start building a winning team again and this is a key piece to change out given the opportunity.



Its not a one hit wonder view, its a prudent view...

. arcarsenal : 2/23/2019 10:23 am : link It's not going to be an easy call for us if someone like Josh Allen or Devin White are there @ 6 along with Haskins.

I wonder if the 5.6 ypa mrvax : 2/23/2019 10:27 am : link could have anything to do with not having an Oline that could block forcing Eli into becoming Check Down Charlie?

sad fact mdc1 : 2/23/2019 10:27 am : link is that Eli is likely to start and finish and we will very likely be at the bottom of the NFC east again. Years of incompetence managing talent.

RE: And even more... Default : 2/23/2019 10:42 am : link

Quote:

- Manning's physical skills aren't going to improve at 38 years old, but his efficiency can if the Giants ask him to do less.



Exactly what you want to hear about your highest paid player... In comment 14304129 Jimmy Googs said:Exactly what you want to hear about your highest paid player...

Jimmy Googs fkap : 2/23/2019 10:42 am : link almost everyone knows it is time to find Eli's replacement. no one wants to build around Eli, or have one last go for Eli.



Some folk are a bit more eager to move on and not quite mindful enough that moving on just to move on might lead to a worse situation.



Some people can't comprehend that just because there isn't a shiny new QB in the driveway doesn't mean the Giants aren't looking.

PFF released their QB Annual Strahan91 : 2/23/2019 10:46 am : link



- Eli was below league average in accuracy % by ADOT across the board but was particularly poor on throws of 0-9 yards and 10-19 yards. Only Lamar Jackson and Josh Rosen were worse than Eli in both areas



- Similarly, he was below league average in accuracy % by separation on tight window throws, step/closing and open. On throws where the defender was a step away or closing, only Nick Mullens completed a lower % of his passes.



- His passer rating when kept clean was below NFL league average but when pressured he was slightly above league average interestingly enough



- Over 50% of his throws were to open receivers

- ( which is a very in depth look at every starting QB in the league. What stood out to me:- Eli was below league average in accuracy % by ADOT across the board but was particularly poor on throws of 0-9 yards and 10-19 yards. Only Lamar Jackson and Josh Rosen were worse than Eli in both areas- Similarly, he was below league average in accuracy % by separation on tight window throws, step/closing and open. On throws where the defender was a step away or closing, only Nick Mullens completed a lower % of his passes.- His passer rating when kept clean was below NFL league average but when pressured he was slightly above league average interestingly enough- Over 50% of his throws were to open receivers Link - ( New Window

RE: RE: And even more... Diver_Down : 2/23/2019 10:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 14304129 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:







- Manning's physical skills aren't going to improve at 38 years old, but his efficiency can if the Giants ask him to do less.







Exactly what you want to hear about your highest paid player...



Not true. Eli will not have the highest salary for the Giants. If you are mad, you should direct your anger at Odell, Solder, or Vernon.

- ( In comment 14304235 Default said:Not true. Eli will not have the highest salary for the Giants. If you are mad, you should direct your anger at Odell, Solder, or Vernon. Player Salaries - ( New Window

Eli's biggest problem fkap : 2/23/2019 10:55 am : link is between the ears. He's shellshocked from years of minimal protection.



The question is whether he'll recover if the OL is improved and he gets consistent protection. When the line improved last year, he settled down a bit, so there's hope.



We need to improve the line regardless.

I wonder what positive RinR : 2/23/2019 10:56 am : link "deeper" stats weren't included because it doesn't fit the narrative.



RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I'd be very curious... Zeke's Alibi : 2/23/2019 11:03 am : link

Quote: In comment 14303886 Diver_Down said:





Quote:









What about Dorsey? He was rumored to be an early candidate before the Giants realized that the Browns had already started the interview process while Sashi was still the GM. He has gone on the record as calling them Football Nerds and doesn't need them to tell him how to evaluate players. Seems that BBI and football fans in general have ordained the Browns as the next greatest flavor.







Dorsey deserves credit for what appears to be a legit turnaround underway with the Browns. But I've never been a Dorsey guy at all.



While Dorsey deserves credit for taking Baker number 1 the only reason they were in that position was because of the "football nerds." The Browns are the only team that have clearly actively tanked from the front office in the NFL. The next 3 years will tell the tale if this tank was worth it. Lots of top picks under rookie contracts. In comment 14303910 bw in dc said:While Dorsey deserves credit for taking Baker number 1 the only reason they were in that position was because of the "football nerds." The Browns are the only team that have clearly actively tanked from the front office in the NFL. The next 3 years will tell the tale if this tank was worth it. Lots of top picks under rookie contracts.

RE: Jimmy Googs Jimmy Googs : 2/23/2019 11:04 am : link

Quote: almost everyone knows it is time to find Eli's replacement. no one wants to build around Eli, or have one last go for Eli.



Some folk are a bit more eager to move on and not quite mindful enough that moving on just to move on might lead to a worse situation.







Reaction to above comments...



Many posters on here would absolutely want a one-last go with Eli...and would think short term on moves to even gain a toothless playoff appearance. They give lip service at times otherwise but its easy to see through.



And its tough to see worse practically. We are a broken franchise in so many aspects...with holes all over the defense, bad contracts on both sides of the ball, and declining QB that has rally no chance to be a consistent winner for us ever again. Panicking at QB won't help the situation but kicking the can further also has to be looked at as a questionable strategy too. In comment 14304236 fkap said:Reaction to above comments...Many posters on here would absolutely want a one-last go with Eli...and would think short term on moves to even gain a toothless playoff appearance. They give lip service at times otherwise but its easy to see through.And its tough to see worse practically. We are a broken franchise in so many aspects...with holes all over the defense, bad contracts on both sides of the ball, and declining QB that has rally no chance to be a consistent winner for us ever again. Panicking at QB won't help the situation but kicking the can further also has to be looked at as a questionable strategy too.

Yawn, the Eli’s done thread again... trueblueinpw : 2/23/2019 11:16 am : link Or is it the Giants will start Eli forever and nothing will ever change straw man argument thread? I can’t tell. There’s the same cast of charecters anyway. Staring, the Giants should have drafted a QB instead of Barkley crew, then there’s all the beat writers and national media “reporters” who trash and belittle Eli because they know he’ll never publicly punch back, there’s the Giants conspiracy crowd who believe the entire Giants front office and ownership will start Eli forever because they love him so much and no matter the overwhelming evidence that Eli hasn’t been good for years, there’s the statistical analysis crew that finds all sorts of new ways to prove that Eli sucks, and there’s the Eli is the only problem with Giants who would actually be winning at least as much as the Patriots if only the Giants had a young mobile quarterback (even though the Pats have an old immobile QB) crew.



Who did I miss?



Oh yeah, that’s right, the only think missing is the what we should be reasonably doing crew.



Anyway, the Giants know that Eli won’t play forever, I promise you all this they do in fact know. The problem is the alternative, or lack there of. When there’s a better alternative to starting the all time great, two time Super Bowl champ, yeah, they Giants will do that.



But, by no means should any reasonable facts get in the way of a good internet lynching of ol’ Easy E. What did that guy ever do around here anyway?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I'd be very curious... bw in dc : 2/23/2019 11:18 am : link

Quote:



While Dorsey deserves credit for taking Baker number 1 the only reason they were in that position was because of the "football nerds." The Browns are the only team that have clearly actively tanked from the front office in the NFL. The next 3 years will tell the tale if this tank was worth it. Lots of top picks under rookie contracts.



Well, it's one thing to tank - and I am very pro-tank - it's another thing to execute the opportunities from the tanking. So give Dorsey for executing the picks. And it looks like he hit at least triples with three of their first four picks in Mayfield, Ward, and Chubb. Plus, Callaway was pretty effective when he played. In comment 14304255 Zeke's Alibi said:Well, it's one thing to tank - and I am very pro-tank - it's another thing to execute the opportunities from the tanking. So give Dorsey for executing the picks. And it looks like he hit at least triples with three of their first four picks in Mayfield, Ward, and Chubb. Plus, Callaway was pretty effective when he played.

RE: I wonder what positive bw in dc : 2/23/2019 11:22 am : link

Quote: "deeper" stats weren't included because it doesn't fit the narrative.



I just relayed the stats ESPN posted in the article. They wanted to counter new stats versus traditional stats.



Look at the stats above from Strahan91. Those are fairly telling as well. In comment 14304251 RinR said:I just relayed the stats ESPN posted in the article. They wanted to counter new stats versus traditional stats.Look at the stats above from Strahan91. Those are fairly telling as well.

unless Mara BigBlueCane : 2/23/2019 11:25 am : link has changed his mind, I don't see Eli leaving this year. or not starting all 16 games.

Where was all this garbage time....8 games were decided by 7 points or fredgbrown : 2/23/2019 11:33 am : link less. The saints game was 14 -6 deep into the 3rd qtr. The titans game was 7 to 0 deep into the 3rd qtr. If the OL played like they did in second have of the season and the defense played better this team as bad as it was could have won 3 to 4 more games.

RE: Yawn, the Eli’s done thread again... bw in dc : 2/23/2019 11:50 am : link

Quote:



Anyway, the Giants know that Eli won’t play forever, I promise you all this they do in fact know. The problem is the alternative, or lack there of. When there’s a better alternative to starting the all time great, two time Super Bowl champ, yeah, they Giants will do that.



But, by no means should any reasonable facts get in the way of a good internet lynching of ol’ Easy E. What did that guy ever do around here anyway?



You write something interesting - your trust in Jints Central to know when to make the transition. That is quite brave to say that...



In comment 14304263 trueblueinpw said:You write something interesting - your trust in Jints Central to know when to make the transition. That is quite brave to say that...

I love this... Jimmy Googs : 2/23/2019 12:01 pm : link Giants had a lot of close games well into the 3QTR, and if they played better on offense and defense they would have won a handful more games.



Next stop...championship.

RE: Yawn, the Eli’s done thread again... Britt in VA : 2/23/2019 12:05 pm : link

Quote: Or is it the Giants will start Eli forever and nothing will ever change straw man argument thread? I can’t tell. There’s the same cast of charecters anyway. Staring, the Giants should have drafted a QB instead of Barkley crew, then there’s all the beat writers and national media “reporters” who trash and belittle Eli because they know he’ll never publicly punch back, there’s the Giants conspiracy crowd who believe the entire Giants front office and ownership will start Eli forever because they love him so much and no matter the overwhelming evidence that Eli hasn’t been good for years, there’s the statistical analysis crew that finds all sorts of new ways to prove that Eli sucks, and there’s the Eli is the only problem with Giants who would actually be winning at least as much as the Patriots if only the Giants had a young mobile quarterback (even though the Pats have an old immobile QB) crew.



Who did I miss?



Oh yeah, that’s right, the only think missing is the what we should be reasonably doing crew.



Anyway, the Giants know that Eli won’t play forever, I promise you all this they do in fact know. The problem is the alternative, or lack there of. When there’s a better alternative to starting the all time great, two time Super Bowl champ, yeah, they Giants will do that.



But, by no means should any reasonable facts get in the way of a good internet lynching of ol’ Easy E. What did that guy ever do around here anyway?



Nailed it. In comment 14304263 trueblueinpw said:Nailed it.

RE: RE: RE: And even more... Default : 2/23/2019 12:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14304235 Default said:





Quote:





In comment 14304129 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:







- Manning's physical skills aren't going to improve at 38 years old, but his efficiency can if the Giants ask him to do less.







Exactly what you want to hear about your highest paid player...







Not true. Eli will not have the highest salary for the Giants. If you are mad, you should direct your anger at Odell, Solder, or Vernon. Player Salaries - ( New Window )



Except none of them are asked to do less for the betterment of the team... In comment 14304245 Diver_Down said:Except none of them are asked to do less for the betterment of the team...

RE: RE: Yawn, the Eli’s done thread again... trueblueinpw : 2/23/2019 12:58 pm : link

Quote:

You write something interesting - your trust in Jints Central to know when to make the transition. That is quite brave to say that...





Transition to who? Lauletta? I guess if he’s better than Eli in training camp and he shows he can run the offense in pre season. Or if Eli isn’t able to play. Of course, he’ll also need to be on the team. And sober.



Russell Wilson? He starts right after the trade is made and the season starts. Nick Folles? Hopefully never. Bridgewater? Hopefully right after Folles. Rosen? He’ll need to wait for the trade and some more time to learn from one of the greatest franchise QBs ever to play the game.



Jones, Haskins, Lock, Murray, et al? Them guys are gonna need to drafted by the Giants and then they’re gonna need to learn how to play under center, read NFL defenses, learn how to work harder than anyone else on the team, learn how to handle the media, and all the other things that a potential franchise qb needs to learn. Gee, I wonder who they might learn all that stuff from?



But, what’s your transition plan? Cut Eli and draft Sam Darnold? Yeah, that was last year and it didn’t happen. Deal. You want Bridgewater? Folles? How about Sam Bradford? Ryan Tannehill? Seriously? These guys are the very definition of JAGs (maybe not Folles but he’s a lucky fella who played on a terrific team and a heck of an offense system against an bizarrely anomalous Belichick defense).



But yeah, anyway, we’re all screwed and doomed to decades (more) of cheering for the worst franchise in the history of pro football because we have a sentimental old man, who doesn’t value line play or passing the football who’s running the franchise into the ground (after one season!) for ownership that doesn’t want to win and plans to keep Eli starting forever. In comment 14304291 bw in dc said:Transition to who? Lauletta? I guess if he’s better than Eli in training camp and he shows he can run the offense in pre season. Or if Eli isn’t able to play. Of course, he’ll also need to be on the team. And sober.Russell Wilson? He starts right after the trade is made and the season starts. Nick Folles? Hopefully never. Bridgewater? Hopefully right after Folles. Rosen? He’ll need to wait for the trade and some more time to learn from one of the greatest franchise QBs ever to play the game.Jones, Haskins, Lock, Murray, et al? Them guys are gonna need to drafted by the Giants and then they’re gonna need to learn how to play under center, read NFL defenses, learn how to work harder than anyone else on the team, learn how to handle the media, and all the other things that a potential franchise qb needs to learn. Gee, I wonder who they might learn all that stuff from?But, what’s your transition plan? Cut Eli and draft Sam Darnold? Yeah, that was last year and it didn’t happen. Deal. You want Bridgewater? Folles? How about Sam Bradford? Ryan Tannehill? Seriously? These guys are the very definition of JAGs (maybe not Folles but he’s a lucky fella who played on a terrific team and a heck of an offense system against an bizarrely anomalous Belichick defense).But yeah, anyway, we’re all screwed and doomed to decades (more) of cheering for the worst franchise in the history of pro football because we have a sentimental old man, who doesn’t value line play or passing the football who’s running the franchise into the ground (after one season!) for ownership that doesn’t want to win and plans to keep Eli starting forever.

RE: RE: RE: RE: And even more... Diver_Down : 2/23/2019 1:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14304245 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14304235 Default said:





Quote:





In comment 14304129 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:







- Manning's physical skills aren't going to improve at 38 years old, but his efficiency can if the Giants ask him to do less.







Exactly what you want to hear about your highest paid player...







Not true. Eli will not have the highest salary for the Giants. If you are mad, you should direct your anger at Odell, Solder, or Vernon. Player Salaries - ( New Window )







Except none of them are asked to do less for the betterment of the team...



Well, of course, because Eli always shows up to do his job. He doesn't scamper off to the locker room to get hydrated because he doesn't like how water makes his belly squishy. He doesn't take games off because he has bruises/sprains. I remember Eli separating his shoulder, but he finishes the game and shows up the next week under center to do his job. Perhaps, the others should have the same expectation of showing up to do their job? OBJ will make $16M next season - $1M for each game. Is it too much to ask that he is on the field for the full 60 minutes for that cost? Or are we going to continue to coddle him because he doesn't like water? In comment 14304327 Default said:Well, of course, because Eli always shows up to do his job. He doesn't scamper off to the locker room to get hydrated because he doesn't like how water makes his belly squishy. He doesn't take games off because he has bruises/sprains. I remember Eli separating his shoulder, but he finishes the game and shows up the next week under center to do his job. Perhaps, the others should have the same expectation of showing up to do their job? OBJ will make $16M next season - $1M for each game. Is it too much to ask that he is on the field for the full 60 minutes for that cost? Or are we going to continue to coddle him because he doesn't like water?

Other than Saquon and maybe Rosas Jimmy Googs : 2/23/2019 2:29 pm : link is there another player that BBI consensus likes?

RE: Other than Saquon and maybe Rosas dep026 : 2/23/2019 2:37 pm : link

Quote: is there another player that BBI consensus likes?



Big Willy. In comment 14304426 Jimmy Googs said:Big Willy.

RE: RE: And even more... djm : 2/23/2019 2:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14304129 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:







- Manning's physical skills aren't going to improve at 38 years old, but his efficiency can if the Giants ask him to do less.







Exactly what you want to hear about your highest paid player...



Yes. Let’s make this a debate about dollars and cents.



Cut Eli and sign a vet running in place and spending the same money. Cut and Eli and go with a kid and you’re asking the kid to steer the ship through dangerous waters when he likely won’t be ready. This is a huge risk I think we can all agree with that.



So with all that said, let’s get the hell off this stupid salary discussion. It’s lazy and useless. In comment 14304235 Default said:Yes. Let’s make this a debate about dollars and cents.Cut Eli and sign a vet running in place and spending the same money. Cut and Eli and go with a kid and you’re asking the kid to steer the ship through dangerous waters when he likely won’t be ready. This is a huge risk I think we can all agree with that.So with all that said, let’s get the hell off this stupid salary discussion. It’s lazy and useless.

RE: I wonder what positive djm : 2/23/2019 2:54 pm : link

Quote: "deeper" stats weren't included because it doesn't fit the narrative.



Or this simple observation, that if the OL is merely average all of next season the giants offense likely scores 400 plus points in their sleep WITH Eli under center.



But never mind that. In comment 14304251 RinR said:Or this simple observation, that if the OL is merely average all of next season the giants offense likely scores 400 plus points in their sleep WITH Eli under center.But never mind that.