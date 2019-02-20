How would you rank our needs? GoDeep13 : 10:21 am As a unit the Giants have a few top names but we have a lot of holes throughout our roster. With the offseason coming up I was just wondering where everyone sees the biggest area of need. For me it’s



1. Pass Rusher

2. Right Tackle

3. Quarterback

4. Free Safety

5. Cornerback

6. Middle Linebacker

7. Center

8. Wide Receiver

9. Blocking TE

10. Right Guard.

I'd go.... dep026 : 10:23 am : link 1. Edge

2. RT

3. FS

4. Center

5. MLB

6. CB

7. QB

8. WR



QB Clarity is #1 Rafflee : 10:25 am : link Everything on the Table at QB...they need to make both a "Now and Later Decision" on their direction.



After that...Edge, Edge, Edge---with interruptions for Massive "Best Player Available" Opportunities.





I AcidTest : 10:26 am : link don't know if I can rank them, but I will say we have a lot, and pass rusher is the most urgent.

If you don't have QB as the #1 need then I presume Jimmy Googs : 10:33 am : link you think Eli will get an extension.



Unless this is just the short-sighted 1-year need list?

Hopefully I'm wrong, but santacruzom : 10:33 am : link I think head coach is pretty high on the list, perhaps at the top.

Edge rusher Giants : 10:35 am : link after that RT then CB,LB,FS

The disconcerting part is Giantgator : 10:37 am : link while other teams can look at the draft as filling in a few holes or drafting pipeline players, we're looking at the draft to upgrade our starters at nearly all of those spots.

RE: If you don't have QB as the #1 need then I presume dep026 : 10:39 am : link

Quote: you think Eli will get an extension.



Unless this is just the short-sighted 1-year need list?



Or we can view it as how we are looking into this offseason the whats available? In comment 14305757 Jimmy Googs said:Or we can view it as how we are looking into this offseason the whats available?

My list is independent of draft position/free agency Diver_Down : 10:39 am : link and with the assumption of no players being released/traded. Obviously, if Jenkins or OV is released, then the respective CB/Edge become a major priority. With that said:



1. OL. This must be fixed. RT is the #1 priority with Center and RG needing answers also.

2. Pass Rush (DL or Edge)

3. CB. Jenkins won't be here for long. Beal is an unknown and the rest are JAGs.

4. Safety. Both. Throw big money at Collins who is coming back from back-to-back injury shortened seasons? Free Safety doesn't exist on the roster.

5. MLB. We haven't had one in forever.

6. Blocking TE or a legitimate 2-way TE. Engram is not and he is not a WR.

7. WR. Shep is in his last year. OBJ should not be in the long-term plans. Everyone else - JAG

8. QB. Eli can still play, but father time is undefeated. We need a succession plan this year or next.

RE: RE: If you don't have QB as the #1 need then I presume Jimmy Googs : 10:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 14305757 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





you think Eli will get an extension.



Unless this is just the short-sighted 1-year need list?







Or we can view it as how we are looking into this offseason the whats available?



that's a very different question... In comment 14305769 dep026 said:that's a very different question...

RE: RE: RE: If you don't have QB as the #1 need then I presume dep026 : 10:43 am : link

Quote:

that's a very different question...



Well not if you look at as biggest holes. We all know people want Eli gone, but we are bottom feeder level at other positions too. In comment 14305774 Jimmy Googs said:Well not if you look at as biggest holes. We all know people want Eli gone, but we are bottom feeder level at other positions too.

My 5 Alex_Webster : 10:46 am : link 1 Edge

2 RT tackle

3 Free Safety

4 Linebacker

5 QB



We need a lot of upgrades, all others should be via opportunity. BPA in draft or reasonable free agent.



Huh? In 16 games, Alex Tanney or Kyle Lauletta Jimmy Googs : 10:47 am : link are the de facto starting QBs.



And this isn't the biggest hole?

RE: The disconcerting part is BleedBlue : 10:48 am : link

Quote: while other teams can look at the draft as filling in a few holes or drafting pipeline players, we're looking at the draft to upgrade our starters at nearly all of those spots.





maybe later picking teams are filling holes and taking pipeline guys but everyone in top 15 looking to upgrade starters....take a look how many top 10 picks start right away. i bet its common. this isnt excluive to the giants. EVERY team is looking to get better and the draft is just another way to do so In comment 14305766 Giantgator said:maybe later picking teams are filling holes and taking pipeline guys but everyone in top 15 looking to upgrade starters....take a look how many top 10 picks start right away. i bet its common. this isnt excluive to the giants. EVERY team is looking to get better and the draft is just another way to do so

RE: Huh? In 16 games, Alex Tanney or Kyle Lauletta Diver_Down : 10:50 am : link

Quote: are the de facto starting QBs.



And this isn't the biggest hole?



Tanney is a RFA this year. He might be tendered, but I wouldn't assume that he is here next year to be a "de facto" starting QB. If we are making assumptions, I would assume that Eli has a better chance at being the starting QB next year that Tanney. And yes, I know that Eli will not be under contract. But it is very possible that he signs a year-to-year contract until a successor is in place. In comment 14305787 Jimmy Googs said:Tanney is a RFA this year. He might be tendered, but I wouldn't assume that he is here next year to be a "de facto" starting QB. If we are making assumptions, I would assume that Eli has a better chance at being the starting QB next year that Tanney. And yes, I know that Eli will not be under contract. But it is very possible that he signs a year-to-year contract until a successor is in place.

It's obviously QB... bw in dc : 10:55 am : link as the top need, especially for the medium and long run. Unfortunately, the chance to solve that last year was missed. So that need continues to carry over...



As I see it:



1. QB

2. OL

3. DL

4. Safety

5. Corner









Edge montanagiant : 10:57 am : link O-line (Multiple spots)

MLB

FS

QB

WR

. Pep22 : 11:02 am : link 1 QB (Dwayne Haskins/Ohio State, RD1)







2 Edge (Markus Golden via FA, Christian Miller/Alabama RD4 pick, John Cominsky RD4a pick)



3 Right Tackle (Kaleb McGary/Washington, RD2)



4 Interior OL (Beau Benzschawel/Wisky, RD5a)



5 Safety - more FS than SS (Justin Layne/Michigan State RD5)



6 Slot CB - (Corey Ballentine/Washburn, RD6)



7 CB - (Sean Bunting/Central Michigan, RD7)

Some of these lists are crazy AcesUp : 11:07 am : link I legitimately can't take anybody seriously that doesn't have QB as #1. We have a 38 year old on the last year of his deal playing at replacement level at the most critical position on the team. It just is. You're either overrating Eli, don't understand the importance of the position or are being shortsighted.

RE: QB, Pass Rush, OT AcesUp : 11:08 am : link

Quote: in that order.



This. In comment 14305797 UConn4523 said:This.

RE: Some of these lists are crazy Pep22 : 11:11 am : link

Quote: I legitimately can't take anybody seriously that doesn't have QB as #1. We have a 38 year old on the last year of his deal playing at replacement level at the most critical position on the team. It just is. You're either overrating Eli, don't understand the importance of the position or are being shortsighted.



100% correct In comment 14305845 AcesUp said:100% correct

Well mdthedream : 11:13 am : link I would say the Giants address OT position in free agency than also add a mid range passrusher as well. That said depending if the Giants like one of the QBs they address that issue. I am ok if we drop back a few if they don't think he is worth the 6th pick or take the best one at 6. From there they add another Passrusher in round 2. I don't mind if we take a top Def lineman than draft a QB if they believe he is the guy.

RE: Some of these lists are crazy dep026 : 11:14 am : link

Quote: I legitimately can't take anybody seriously that doesn't have QB as #1. We have a 38 year old on the last year of his deal playing at replacement level at the most critical position on the team. It just is. You're either overrating Eli, don't understand the importance of the position or are being shortsighted.



Or realizing that the holes on the team are bigger than most want to realize. If you dont think the glaring holes at RT, Edge, and FS arent important, then you are overrating the talent of the team, dont understand the importance of building a team, or are being shortsighted. In comment 14305845 AcesUp said:Or realizing that the holes on the team are bigger than most want to realize. If you dont think the glaring holes at RT, Edge, and FS arent important, then you are overrating the talent of the team, dont understand the importance of building a team, or are being shortsighted.

RE: Some of these lists are crazy Jimmy Googs : 11:16 am : link

Quote: I legitimately can't take anybody seriously that doesn't have QB as #1. We have a 38 year old on the last year of his deal playing at replacement level at the most critical position on the team. It just is. You're either overrating Eli, don't understand the importance of the position or are being shortsighted.



I guess I was too unclear with my post... In comment 14305845 AcesUp said:I guess I was too unclear with my post...

This thread JonC : 11:17 am : link will reveal who understands roster building and priorities, and which only focus on the season at hand.

RE: This thread dep026 : 11:21 am : link

Quote: will reveal who understands roster building and priorities, and which only focus on the season at hand.



I guess I looked at it on.



I looked at what we need in regards to what is available as well. We can really strengthen our team this offseason. In comment 14305874 JonC said:I guess I looked at it on.I looked at what we need in regards to what is available as well. We can really strengthen our team this offseason.

RE: RE: Some of these lists are crazy AcesUp : 11:21 am : link

Quote: In comment 14305845 AcesUp said:





Quote:





I legitimately can't take anybody seriously that doesn't have QB as #1. We have a 38 year old on the last year of his deal playing at replacement level at the most critical position on the team. It just is. You're either overrating Eli, don't understand the importance of the position or are being shortsighted.







Or realizing that the holes on the team are bigger than most want to realize. If you dont think the glaring holes at RT, Edge, and FS arent important, then you are overrating the talent of the team, dont understand the importance of building a team, or are being shortsighted.



No, I realize those are big needs and we have holes everywhere. We aren't competing next year and are rebuilding, so you should be prioritizing your longterm outlook. Eli doesn't factor into that equation unless you honestly believe he has 2-3 years of high level play in him and should extend him. In comment 14305866 dep026 said:No, I realize those are big needs and we have holes everywhere. We aren't competing next year and are rebuilding, so you should be prioritizing your longterm outlook. Eli doesn't factor into that equation unless you honestly believe he has 2-3 years of high level play in him and should extend him.

RE: Some of these lists are crazy UConn4523 : 11:24 am : link

Quote: I legitimately can't take anybody seriously that doesn't have QB as #1. We have a 38 year old on the last year of his deal playing at replacement level at the most critical position on the team. It just is. You're either overrating Eli, don't understand the importance of the position or are being shortsighted.



Correct, its ming boggling. If we had a better QB the rest of the less would be less significant. We've got the run game, we've got pass catchers, we've got a somewhat improved line that will hopefully continue its upward trend. Go get an upgrade at QB. In comment 14305845 AcesUp said:Correct, its ming boggling. If we had a better QB the rest of the less would be less significant. We've got the run game, we've got pass catchers, we've got a somewhat improved line that will hopefully continue its upward trend. Go get an upgrade at QB.

RE: I'd go.... UConn4523 : 11:25 am : link

Quote: 1. Edge

2. RT

3. FS

4. Center

5. MLB

6. CB

7. QB

8. WR



Come one man, this list is a joke. We've got a ton of holes but non more important than #7 on your list.



Edge rusher is the only position that's even close to the need we have at QB. In comment 14305728 dep026 said:Come one man, this list is a joke. We've got a ton of holes but non more important than #7 on your list.Edge rusher is the only position that's even close to the need we have at QB.

RE: RE: I'd go.... dep026 : 11:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 14305728 dep026 said:





Quote:





1. Edge

2. RT

3. FS

4. Center

5. MLB

6. CB

7. QB

8. WR







Come one man, this list is a joke. We've got a ton of holes but non more important than #7 on your list.



Edge rusher is the only position that's even close to the need we have at QB.



I explained this already. I thought it was in regards to whats available for this offseason. I am not a fan of the QBs which is why my list looks like this. In comment 14305896 UConn4523 said:I explained this already. I thought it was in regards to whats available for this offseason. I am not a fan of the QBs which is why my list looks like this.

RE: RE: RE: Some of these lists are crazy dep026 : 11:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 14305866 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14305845 AcesUp said:





Quote:





I legitimately can't take anybody seriously that doesn't have QB as #1. We have a 38 year old on the last year of his deal playing at replacement level at the most critical position on the team. It just is. You're either overrating Eli, don't understand the importance of the position or are being shortsighted.







Or realizing that the holes on the team are bigger than most want to realize. If you dont think the glaring holes at RT, Edge, and FS arent important, then you are overrating the talent of the team, dont understand the importance of building a team, or are being shortsighted.







No, I realize those are big needs and we have holes everywhere. We aren't competing next year and are rebuilding, so you should be prioritizing your longterm outlook. Eli doesn't factor into that equation unless you honestly believe he has 2-3 years of high level play in him and should extend him.



Yeah I misread the OP thought. I thought we were expressing what we should do this offseason. In comment 14305886 AcesUp said:Yeah I misread the OP thought. I thought we were expressing what we should do this offseason.

QB AcidTest : 11:29 am : link is obviously the #1 need. I didn't list it first because I don't see how the problem can be solved this year.

RE: all good, i missed it dep026 : 11:30 am : link

Quote: .



yeah I created the confusion on this thread.



If we are thinking long term, QB and WR move way up the list. SS is in his last year too, so we need to decide what to do with that postion as well. In comment 14305910 UConn4523 said:yeah I created the confusion on this thread.If we are thinking long term, QB and WR move way up the list. SS is in his last year too, so we need to decide what to do with that postion as well.

There is no doubt section125 : 11:32 am : link that OLine is the biggest need. Eli can still operate if he has time to throw and feels a bit more comfortable. While finding the future QB is extremely important, fixing the oline makes Barkley and Eli better immediately. So there is a difference in building for next year and building for longevity.



I'll give you my longevity list:

1) RT - cures a lot of evil long run

2) ER (whether OLB or DE) get after the QB and help the secondary

3) QB - obvious

4) C - not sold on Halapio

5) Safety - both

6) CB - Jackrabbit will be fine and Beal should develop

7) ILB (I have not given up on Goodsen)

My top 5 Gregorio : 11:35 am : link I tend to take a long term view with team needs.



1. Quarterback

2. Edge rusher (outside linebacker)

3. Right Tackle

4. Center

5. Inside Linebacker





RE: Not liking the options available dep026 : 11:37 am : link

Quote: does nothing to change the need.





It absolutely does. I am not taking a player I dont like...haha In comment 14305933 Jimmy Googs said:It absolutely does. I am not taking a player I dont like...haha

Easiest positions English Alaister : 11:39 am : link to upgrade are RT and FS. Neither got acceptable play at pretty much any point last season. Both MUST be addressed.



However, if a QB you believe in comes along that is the priority.

RE: RE: Not liking the options available Jimmy Googs : 11:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 14305933 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





does nothing to change the need.









It absolutely does. I am not taking a player I dont like...haha



Well that would be a draft board decision, but it doesn’t change the need. In comment 14305939 dep026 said:Well that would be a draft board decision, but it doesn’t change the need.

What? Marty866b : 11:48 am : link How can anyone here not have quarterback #1 even if you believe Eli can still play? UConn 4523,and JonC have this thing right. We have an old quarterback whose skills are obviously declining and some of you have cornerback,safety, right tackle,etc.,more important then the most important position on the field? Mine in order:

1-quarterback

2-pass rusher(I don't care if it's and edge guy or an interior one)

3-right tackle

4-safety

5-cornerback

6-linebacker

7-wide receiver



RE: This thread Jimmy Googs : 11:49 am : link

Quote: will reveal who understands roster building and priorities, and which only focus on the season at hand.



as well as those that cannot even post without the clouded judgment on Eli peaking thru... In comment 14305874 JonC said:as well as those that cannot even post without the clouded judgment on Eli peaking thru...

RE: QB Alex_Webster : 11:59 am : link

Quote: is obviously the #1 need. I didn't list it first because I don't see how the problem can be solved this year.



I agree In comment 14305907 AcidTest said:I agree

We have a pass rusher in Vernon giantstock : 12:02 pm : link 1--- RT

2-- QB

3--- C

4-- pass rusher

5-- ILB

6--- S

7-- Guard

8--- DL

9-- COrner



Overall.... thrunthrublue : 12:05 pm : link Draft players that will stop their offense, and protect the statue that is our qb, that combo can and has worked in the past.

RE: Some of these lists are crazy Thegratefulhead : 12:05 pm : link

Quote: I legitimately can't take anybody seriously that doesn't have QB as #1. We have a 38 year old on the last year of his deal playing at replacement level at the most critical position on the team. It just is. You're either overrating Eli, don't understand the importance of the position or are being shortsighted. YUP In comment 14305845 AcesUp said:YUP

Quarterback joeinpa : 12:11 pm : link Until that issue is resolved, Giants are treading water

Dep can you acknowledge qb is our top need? Giants Fan in Steelers Land : 12:16 pm : link I am probably as big an Eli supporter as you but when you consider both short and long term QB is very clearly our top need. I don't think this is a knock on Eli its more just the reality of the situation. At the same time I want to see Eli kick ass this year (and who knows maybe beyond) so his stats and record don't open the door to his legacy being tainted.

Any TMS : 12:21 pm : link ER, DT, CB that is BPA at #6. Williams could be that guy if he is as good as advertised. Do not think the ER or DT will last to our pick Williams might.

RE: Dep can you acknowledge qb is our top need? dep026 : 12:22 pm : link

Quote: I am probably as big an Eli supporter as you but when you consider both short and long term QB is very clearly our top need. I don't think this is a knock on Eli its more just the reality of the situation. At the same time I want to see Eli kick ass this year (and who knows maybe beyond) so his stats and record don't open the door to his legacy being tainted.



If your talking about the next decade, well of course he is.



If you are talking about this year, its not even close to being the top need. In comment 14306033 Giants Fan in Steelers Land said:If your talking about the next decade, well of course he is.If you are talking about this year, its not even close to being the top need.

RE: Some of these lists are crazy giantstock : 12:24 pm : link

Quote: I legitimately can't take anybody seriously that doesn't have QB as #1. We have a 38 year old on the last year of his deal playing at replacement level at the most critical position on the team. It just is. You're either overrating Eli, don't understand the importance of the position or are being shortsighted.



You can excuse the GMEN if they don't choose / pickup a QB this year. they just might not like them. But you can't excuse them not selecting or picking up in FA a RT. In comment 14305845 AcesUp said:You can excuse the GMEN if they don't choose / pickup a QB this year. they just might not like them. But you can't excuse them not selecting or picking up in FA a RT.

RE: RE: Dep can you acknowledge qb is our top need? UConn4523 : 12:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14306033 Giants Fan in Steelers Land said:





Quote:





I am probably as big an Eli supporter as you but when you consider both short and long term QB is very clearly our top need. I don't think this is a knock on Eli its more just the reality of the situation. At the same time I want to see Eli kick ass this year (and who knows maybe beyond) so his stats and record don't open the door to his legacy being tainted.







If your talking about the next decade, well of course he is.



If you are talking about this year, its not even close to being the top need.



I don't know how you can say that. There's many ways to build a team but waiting another year on a QB is another year that we basically can't win. We don't even know who's coming out next year, if they regress, aren't hurt, etc.



QB will be the biggest need for this team every year until we find Eli's replacement. That doesn't mean the rest doesn't matter, it does. If they don't go QB this year I'm fine with it, but that doesn't mean it isn't the biggest need. In comment 14306041 dep026 said:I don't know how you can say that. There's many ways to build a team but waiting another year on a QB is another year that we basically can't win. We don't even know who's coming out next year, if they regress, aren't hurt, etc.QB will be the biggest need for this team every year until we find Eli's replacement. That doesn't mean the rest doesn't matter, it does. If they don't go QB this year I'm fine with it, but that doesn't mean it isn't the biggest need.

Based on the roster as it is right now and with the idea we need to Rjanyg : 12:27 pm : link field a team, this is the priority list:



1. Right Tackle

2. Free Safety

3. Right Guard



If we are talking about replacing Vernon if he is cut this year and finding a replacement for Eli after this year....



1a. QB

1b. ER/OLB

1c. RT

2. FS

3. RG



Depth all over the roster is obvious but you need to look at the offseason in both ways. We need to find a QB of the future no doubt. We also really need to find a pass rush but that can come from many areas: 5 Tech, OLB, ILB. It all depends on what DG and JB want.



Right Tackle and Free Safety need to be address without a doubt because we really don't have anybody.



I am also thinking that Collins and Brown will be back so SS and RG should be set.

RE: RE: RE: Dep can you acknowledge qb is our top need? dep026 : 12:28 pm : link

Quote:

I don't know how you can say that. There's many ways to build a team but waiting another year on a QB is another year that we basically can't win. We don't even know who's coming out next year, if they regress, aren't hurt, etc.



QB will be the biggest need for this team every year until we find Eli's replacement. That doesn't mean the rest doesn't matter, it does. If they don't go QB this year I'm fine with it, but that doesn't mean it isn't the biggest need.



I understand this and not disgreeing it with. What I am saying hypothetically that if the Giants want to win this year.... QB is way down on the list. It doesnt mean they are ignoring the need or not addressing it. But if they want to compete in 2019, they need OL and Edge rusher help moreso than QB. In comment 14306051 UConn4523 said:I understand this and not disgreeing it with. What I am saying hypothetically that if the Giants want to win this year.... QB is way down on the list. It doesnt mean they are ignoring the need or not addressing it. But if they want to compete in 2019, they need OL and Edge rusher help moreso than QB.

We might not like any of these QBs TMS : 12:29 pm : link enough to take with #6 if they are not BPA . Just like last year remember. DG is against drafting for need especially if he thinks that with a good off season we can compete with ELI next year. These guy are on a short leash in this town. Three/four year rebuilds, in this town, will cost you your job if you are a GM or HC. They have to win now.

yeah I guess its how you approach 2018 UConn4523 : 12:38 pm : link I'm of the mindset that we can make big improvements this year but can't compete for a championship, thus, Eli being here shouldn't matter at all in trying to improve at QB.

RE: yeah I guess its how you approach 2018 dep026 : 12:43 pm : link

Quote: I'm of the mindset that we can make big improvements this year but can't compete for a championship, thus, Eli being here shouldn't matter at all in trying to improve at QB.



I agree with this too. I think this team can build a great foundation if they dont like the QBs at 6. Lets say they do these 3 things...



RT - Darryl Williams

#6 - White or Gary

#37 - Devin Bush or Nate Adderly



I mean thats a very nice offseason with those 3 only. It will make us much better for whoeever replaces Eli after 2019. But I just dont see people agreeing with this.

In comment 14306079 UConn4523 said:I agree with this too. I think this team can build a great foundation if they dont like the QBs at 6. Lets say they do these 3 things...RT - Darryl Williams#6 - White or Gary#37 - Devin Bush or Nate AdderlyI mean thats a very nice offseason with those 3 only. It will make us much better for whoeever replaces Eli after 2019. But I just dont see people agreeing with this.

It's been QB for a couple years Banks : 12:46 pm : link 1. QB

2. Pass Rusher

3. RT/center (the middle collapses way too frequently)

4. Corner

5. Linebacker

RE: RE: Dep can you acknowledge qb is our top need? Giants Fan in Steelers Land : 12:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14306033 Giants Fan in Steelers Land said:





Quote:





I am probably as big an Eli supporter as you but when you consider both short and long term QB is very clearly our top need. I don't think this is a knock on Eli its more just the reality of the situation. At the same time I want to see Eli kick ass this year (and who knows maybe beyond) so his stats and record don't open the door to his legacy being tainted.







If your talking about the next decade, well of course he is.



If you are talking about this year, its not even close to being the top need.



Fair enough, Dep, but I think in terms of needs the long term needs almost always outweigh next years immediate needs and we certainly don't seem one offseason away from putting all the pieces in place around Eli. With that said it sure would be nice to see Eli given an above average OL one more time before he rides off into the sunset. In comment 14306041 dep026 said:Fair enough, Dep, but I think in terms of needs the long term needs almost always outweigh next years immediate needs and we certainly don't seem one offseason away from putting all the pieces in place around Eli. With that said it sure would be nice to see Eli given an above average OL one more time before he rides off into the sunset.

QB UberAlias : 1:10 pm : link Edge, RT, in that order. I'm not going to rank beyond that. There are many other needs, but those three are clearly the priority.

RE: QB dep026 : 1:12 pm : link

Quote: Edge, RT, in that order. I'm not going to rank beyond that. There are many other needs, but those three are clearly the priority.



What about center?



I know it isnt the sexiest position. But I think the majoirty of our run game problems start there. If he is getting blown off the ball (a problem with Richburg as well), it leaves less room for Sb to operate. I mean even if he gets pushed back a yard, its still problematic. In comment 14306134 UberAlias said:What about center?I know it isnt the sexiest position. But I think the majoirty of our run game problems start there. If he is getting blown off the ball (a problem with Richburg as well), it leaves less room for Sb to operate. I mean even if he gets pushed back a yard, its still problematic.

RE: Did the Giants hypothetically want to win last year? dep026 : 1:17 pm : link

Quote: .



Yes and no?



Did they get players who can help their future and fill needs? Absolutely. In comment 14306143 Jimmy Googs said:Yes and no?Did they get players who can help their future and fill needs? Absolutely.

Hypothetical drafting strategies to win in the current year Jimmy Googs : 1:22 pm : link are at best shortsighted. And for consistent losing clubs they are foolish...

Many "assume" Brown will be re-signed..... Doomster : 1:33 pm : link That is not a given, especially if someone with a check book comes a callin'....



You can't fix both offense and defense.....



I think we become a better team if we fix the OL first.....



If a QB(s) is(are) taken before 6, then if an edge rusher is there, you take him.....but the next pick I want is a RT, even if we have to trade up to get him, by packaging some picks....then it's draft or Facy for C and RG(if we lose Brown).....but I don't want to overspend on Brown, OR, pay big bucks in FAcy for a RT either....If Brown is not on this team we shoot for a RG in FAcy/draft...the same with C.....



After that use any picks on defense....

I think drafting really good players dep026 : 1:33 pm : link helps your team whether you are good or bad. And the more good players you have, the better.

I think some are equating RinR : 2:05 pm : link QB as the top need means they are drafting one at #6.



It can be the top need that can be addressed via a trade back, FA, trade (this year or next), etc.



most important position on the field... peteschweaty : 2:10 pm : link is qb, we need a new one, then edge then right tackle then lb.

RE: I think drafting really good players Thegratefulhead : 2:18 pm : link

Quote: helps your team whether you are good or bad. And the more good players you have, the better. I would have never guessed that.

In comment 14306171 dep026 said:I would have never guessed that.

To those complaining GoDeep13 : 3:31 pm : link About QB not being #1 on the list



1. None of these prospects (whether it be FA or Draft) would be much of an upgrade from Eli in 2019 (Rookies will likely sit and the only real free agent gamble that’s even remotely worth it is Foles who the Eagles WILL NOT TRADE TO US.)



2. If you upgrade the defense an Offensive line Manning is good enough to be a game manager. You can’t honestly think he is currently worse than Peyton when Peyton won his last Super Bowl while being arguably the worst QB in the league.



3. Add a Pass rush and a legit RT to the team and we could have been a wild card team last year.

RE: To those complaining bw in dc : 3:53 pm : link

Quote: About QB not being #1 on the list



1. None of these prospects (whether it be FA or Draft) would be much of an upgrade from Eli in 2019 (Rookies will likely sit and the only real free agent gamble that’s even remotely worth it is Foles who the Eagles WILL NOT TRADE TO US.)



2. If you upgrade the defense an Offensive line Manning is good enough to be a game manager. You can’t honestly think he is currently worse than Peyton when Peyton won his last Super Bowl while being arguably the worst QB in the league.



3. Add a Pass rush and a legit RT to the team and we could have been a wild card team last year.



On #1, I couldn't care less if Eli's replacement isn't an instant upgrade over him. I care about getting his replacement instant experience and reps. Except for a few on the fringes around here, the rest of us can't say with straight face that Eli is good enough anymore to win a SB.



So the only reason to keep him is simply to avoid the eye-sore effect - watching the growing pains on the next generation. To that, I say so what - like the last decade with Eli has been champagne wishes and caviar dreams.



The time is now to get into the deep end of the pool and start from scratch instead of trying to be so delicate and precious with this transition from Eli.



As for #2, Peyton was a passenger on that last Denver team. He was indeed shot. The defense was absolutely superb and Peyton just needed to stay out of the way and make a play here and there. To think that's all Eli would have to do here, and perhaps we would suddenly be this competitive juggernaut, demonstrates a complete lack of understanding of this current roster. In comment 14306384 GoDeep13 said:On #1, I couldn't care less if Eli's replacement isn't an instant upgrade over him. I care about getting his replacement instant experience and reps. Except for a few on the fringes around here, the rest of us can't say with straight face that Eli is good enough anymore to win a SB.So the only reason to keep him is simply to avoid the eye-sore effect - watching the growing pains on the next generation. To that, I say so what - like the last decade with Eli has been champagne wishes and caviar dreams.The time is now to get into the deep end of the pool and start from scratch instead of trying to be so delicate and precious with this transition from Eli.As for #2, Peyton was a passenger on that last Denver team. He was indeed shot. The defense was absolutely superb and Peyton just needed to stay out of the way and make a play here and there. To think that's all Eli would have to do here, and perhaps we would suddenly be this competitive juggernaut, demonstrates a complete lack of understanding of this current roster.

RE: To those complaining Giants Fan in Steelers Land : 3:56 pm : link

Quote: About QB not being #1 on the list



1. None of these prospects (whether it be FA or Draft) would be much of an upgrade from Eli in 2019 (Rookies will likely sit and the only real free agent gamble that’s even remotely worth it is Foles who the Eagles WILL NOT TRADE TO US.)



2. If you upgrade the defense an Offensive line Manning is good enough to be a game manager. You can’t honestly think he is currently worse than Peyton when Peyton won his last Super Bowl while being arguably the worst QB in the league.



3. Add a Pass rush and a legit RT to the team and we could have been a wild card team last year.



I don't see anyone complaining. If we are ranking needs that ignores who is available this offseason and what moves should be made (as posters have pointed out). The original premise of the thread did not appear to be to rank the positions to address based on team needs and available free agents and draft prospects. From purely a needs perspective QB is our top need by a mile, imo. And I agree with what you are saying about the QB position not being a need we can address this offseason given who is available and what we have with Eli. You don't force picks off need you try to maximize the talent acquired. In comment 14306384 GoDeep13 said:I don't see anyone complaining. If we are ranking needs that ignores who is available this offseason and what moves should be made (as posters have pointed out). The original premise of the thread did not appear to be to rank the positions to address based on team needs and available free agents and draft prospects. From purely a needs perspective QB is our top need by a mile, imo. And I agree with what you are saying about the QB position not being a need we can address this offseason given who is available and what we have with Eli. You don't force picks off need you try to maximize the talent acquired.

BW I dont agree with that take. Giants Fan in Steelers Land : 4:02 pm : link It just sounds like getting rid of Eli just for the sake of it. How is that tactical or strategic?



I can get on board with drafting a QB early IF the org has conviction for a guy. Otherwise its better to acquire talent across other positions and try to acquire some picks to make a move next year if they believe in a guy (where the qbs are supposedly better prospects). Making a play in FA just seems like the wrong approach unless we pull off a trade for Russell Wilson or a QB of that caliber (as has been discussed). As much as I hate to say it this is why I can see the OBJ smoke having some truth to it as if they like a QB next year Odell may be the price to pay to move up to get a qb (and I am a fan of OBJ).

RE: RE: To those complaining giantstock : 4:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14306384 GoDeep13 said:





Quote:





About QB not being #1 on the list



1. None of these prospects (whether it be FA or Draft) would be much of an upgrade from Eli in 2019 (Rookies will likely sit and the only real free agent gamble that’s even remotely worth it is Foles who the Eagles WILL NOT TRADE TO US.)



2. If you upgrade the defense an Offensive line Manning is good enough to be a game manager. You can’t honestly think he is currently worse than Peyton when Peyton won his last Super Bowl while being arguably the worst QB in the league.



3. Add a Pass rush and a legit RT to the team and we could have been a wild card team last year.







On #1, I couldn't care less if Eli's replacement isn't an instant upgrade over him. I care about getting his replacement instant experience and reps. Except for a few on the fringes around here, the rest of us can't say with straight face that Eli is good enough anymore to win a SB.



So the only reason to keep him is simply to avoid the eye-sore effect - watching the growing pains on the next generation. To that, I say so what - like the last decade with Eli has been champagne wishes and caviar dreams.



The time is now to get into the deep end of the pool and start from scratch instead of trying to be so delicate and precious with this transition from Eli.



As for #2, Peyton was a passenger on that last Denver team. He was indeed shot. The defense was absolutely superb and Peyton just needed to stay out of the way and make a play here and there. To think that's all Eli would have to do here, and perhaps we would suddenly be this competitive juggernaut, demonstrates a complete lack of understanding of this current roster.



+1.



So many on here I dont understand why they think someone "as good as" or "better" is needed for year 1.



ANd for anyone who thinks we are Super Bowl contenders this upcoming year- just -- wow. In comment 14306411 bw in dc said:+1.So many on here I dont understand why they think someone "as good as" or "better" is needed for year 1.ANd for anyone who thinks we are Super Bowl contenders this upcoming year- just -- wow.

"Needs" - is a weird word idiotsavant : 4:05 pm : link It's "opportunities for improvement" and "the market" obviously plays into those opportunities.



It's about building "areas of greatness", "themes" that are unique in the league. See it as "great units" but it's really action based, like pass rush, runs for conversion, etc.



And it's not a single season process.

For example idiotsavant : 4:09 pm : link Some listed 'edge' (silly word in this D, yes, it's "including but not limited to; rushing from the edge" as a function for an olb here)



on top



but didn't list DT at all.



That's just silly.

RE: BW I dont agree with that take. bw in dc : 4:37 pm : link

Quote: It just sounds like getting rid of Eli just for the sake of it. How is that tactical or strategic?



I can get on board with drafting a QB early IF the org has conviction for a guy. Otherwise its better to acquire talent across other positions and try to acquire some picks to make a move next year if they believe in a guy (where the qbs are supposedly better prospects). Making a play in FA just seems like the wrong approach unless we pull off a trade for Russell Wilson or a QB of that caliber (as has been discussed). As much as I hate to say it this is why I can see the OBJ smoke having some truth to it as if they like a QB next year Odell may be the price to pay to move up to get a qb (and I am a fan of OBJ).



I thought I was fairly clear about the strategy - get into playing a new QB immediately without the shadow of Eli still lingering.



I'm willing to accept even more bad football and the growing pains associated with that, assuming the QB would either be a rookie or Lauletta. Let Lauletta and the new QB duke it out for time.



I'd actually trade for Jeff Driskel and let him be the starting QB instead of Eli if we want to do the more conventional route of slowly ingratiating the next QB. Driskel would be considerably cheaper than Eli, and those savings could be used elsewhere, and he might actually end up being a very interesting prospect. His style really fits the modern game. And he played very well filling in for Dalton last year.



Of course this will be met with massive resistance because too many here still think Eli is capable, and have no idea how effective Driskel could possibly be... In comment 14306427 Giants Fan in Steelers Land said:I thought I was fairly clear about the strategy - get into playing a new QB immediately without the shadow of Eli still lingering.I'm willing to accept even more bad football and the growing pains associated with that, assuming the QB would either be a rookie or Lauletta. Let Lauletta and the new QB duke it out for time.I'd actually trade for Jeff Driskel and let him be the starting QB instead of Eli if we want to do the more conventional route of slowly ingratiating the next QB. Driskel would be considerably cheaper than Eli, and those savings could be used elsewhere, and he might actually end up being a very interesting prospect. His style really fits the modern game. And he played very well filling in for Dalton last year.Of course this will be met with massive resistance because too many here still think Eli is capable, and have no idea how effective Driskel could possibly be...

replacing Eli has to be a top consideration Jersey55 : 5:01 pm : link and the sooner the better, its taking too long to move on from Eli, he's done and the time is now. Everyone talks about the risk of taking a round 1 QB this year, well they say the same thing every year, Eli is not going to get miraculously better at his age and its not practical to think he will, fans just have to get passed the loyalty part and see things in reality...

RE: RE: To those complaining Jimmy Googs : 5:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14306384 GoDeep13 said:





Quote:





About QB not being #1 on the list



1. None of these prospects (whether it be FA or Draft) would be much of an upgrade from Eli in 2019 (Rookies will likely sit and the only real free agent gamble that’s even remotely worth it is Foles who the Eagles WILL NOT TRADE TO US.)



2. If you upgrade the defense an Offensive line Manning is good enough to be a game manager. You can’t honestly think he is currently worse than Peyton when Peyton won his last Super Bowl while being arguably the worst QB in the league.



3. Add a Pass rush and a legit RT to the team and we could have been a wild card team last year.







On #1, I couldn't care less if Eli's replacement isn't an instant upgrade over him. I care about getting his replacement instant experience and reps. Except for a few on the fringes around here, the rest of us can't say with straight face that Eli is good enough anymore to win a SB.



So the only reason to keep him is simply to avoid the eye-sore effect - watching the growing pains on the next generation. To that, I say so what - like the last decade with Eli has been champagne wishes and caviar dreams.



The time is now to get into the deep end of the pool and start from scratch instead of trying to be so delicate and precious with this transition from Eli.



As for #2, Peyton was a passenger on that last Denver team. He was indeed shot. The defense was absolutely superb and Peyton just needed to stay out of the way and make a play here and there. To think that's all Eli would have to do here, and perhaps we would suddenly be this competitive juggernaut, demonstrates a complete lack of understanding of this current roster.



And as for #3, I didn't realize all we need to do is find a Pass Rush and RT to make the playoffs. Why the hell didn't Gettleman do that last year...did he forget those are critical positions?



Well, enough is enough, he should rectify that this year and just go get all those players to make that happen. But definitely do it in a vacuum because we don't want anything else changing as to the roster and salary cap, and we certainly don't want to address other issues if this is all we need to get the 6th seed in the NFC.



Only question at this point is who we are playing in the first round of the playoffs... In comment 14306411 bw in dc said:And as for #3, I didn't realize all we need to do is find a Pass Rush and RT to make the playoffs. Why the hell didn't Gettleman do that last year...did he forget those are critical positions?Well, enough is enough, he should rectify that this year and just go get all those players to make that happen. But definitely do it in a vacuum because we don't want anything else changing as to the roster and salary cap, and we certainly don't want to address other issues if this is all we need to get the 6th seed in the NFC.Only question at this point is who we are playing in the first round of the playoffs...