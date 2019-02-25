Peter King: Murray up to 206 pounds DanMetroMan : 10:50 am





- ( One bit of Murray news before we move on. The new Mike Mayock at NFL Network, Daniel Jeremiah—talk about big shoes to fill—told me over the weekend that he heard Murray has bulked up to 203 pounds from his OU playing weight of 190. And calling around over the weekend, I heard it was 206. That is significant. Here’s why: Talking to NFL people about Murray, as I wrote last week, there was worry that Murray had more of a Mookie Betts build in college than a Russell Wilson physique. Meaning Murray was not only small, but also slight. If Murray has spent the past five or six weeks bulking up, that would play in his favor at the combine and in completing scouting reports on a complex prospect, because teams want to see a thicker player than Murray was at OU. Theoretically, it would mean he’d be more equipped to withstand the pounding he’ll obviously have to face in the NFL. Link - ( New Window

RE: lets say it isn't Eli Wilson : 11:54 am : link

Quote: what would it matter if he still nails the agility drills (if he does them)? If I were a scout I'd be very excited to know that he did it and has room to improve with even better NFL weight training.



The weight is just that - weight. If it doesn't effect his drills that's what matters. If he shows up 20 pounds heavier and doesn't do much, that's a different conversation and yes, would lead me to be skeptical.



Yeah, the speed and agility drills and how he looks with his shirt off will all be contributing factors to whether he can still do the things he can do at a higher weight. In comment 14305972 UConn4523 said:Yeah, the speed and agility drills and how he looks with his shirt off will all be contributing factors to whether he can still do the things he can do at a higher weight.

So does he weigh in and then skip the ZogZerg : 11:55 am : link running related drills so he doesn't have to do them with all the extra weight he packed on?



He can the lose the weight and run at his pro day...

I think if he is truly just throwing flab on his frame Mike from Ohio : 11:57 am : link that he will either a) have to avoid the agility drills completely, or b) perform way below expectations in the agility drills. I think either one kills his draft stock to the point where he is not even a first round pick.



As said above none of us know how he added the weight, but if people around him are encouraging him to stuff himself just to add pounds, I think they are killing the likelihood that he gets drafted in the top 10.

RE: lets say it isn't Eman11 : 11:58 am : link

Quote: what would it matter if he still nails the agility drills (if he does them)? If I were a scout I'd be very excited to know that he did it and has room to improve with even better NFL weight training.



The weight is just that - weight. If it doesn't effect his drills that's what matters. If he shows up 20 pounds heavier and doesn't do much, that's a different conversation and yes, would lead me to be skeptical.



Well it's just speculation at this point but I think most of us here and anyone who is active knows added weight doesn't come without consequences. It's hard for me to imagine an extra 15-20 lbs of weight added in a short time wouldn't have a negative effect on his performance, speed, endurance, etc.



We'll see though and for now it's just conversation. In comment 14305972 UConn4523 said:Well it's just speculation at this point but I think most of us here and anyone who is active knows added weight doesn't come without consequences. It's hard for me to imagine an extra 15-20 lbs of weight added in a short time wouldn't have a negative effect on his performance, speed, endurance, etc.We'll see though and for now it's just conversation.

RE: They were showing a series of photos Zeke's Alibi : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: of him over the past few weeks. He has gotten fatter in the face. It looks like his regimen consists of milk shakes and burgers/fries in an effort to tilt the scales. Florio had mentioned that back during the SB doing the media rounds that there was no way he weighed more than 185 then. Now, he very well might be up to 205, but he is packing it on only to tilt the scale and not bulking up in a responsible way.



If he gets heal implants that can push his height to 5'10" and he eats his way to 205, is he really someone a franchise should consider? He is short and slight no matter how many milk shakes he sucks down.



He may be on a ton of PED's, which is way more likely because he isn't going want to sacrifice his speed or explosiveness to much. They can definitely bloat your face.



People get hung up on the weight, but I'm way more curious his frame size. If I'm an NFL team I want to know his ankle and wrist measurements. Russel Wilson just looks like a much bigger framed person than him and Murray looks like he packs a ton of muscle onto a smaller frame. In comment 14305822 Diver_Down said:He may be on a ton of PED's, which is way more likely because he isn't going want to sacrifice his speed or explosiveness to much. They can definitely bloat your face.People get hung up on the weight, but I'm way more curious his frame size. If I'm an NFL team I want to know his ankle and wrist measurements. Russel Wilson just looks like a much bigger framed person than him and Murray looks like he packs a ton of muscle onto a smaller frame.

Immediately take 8lbs off of Biteymax22 : 12:10 pm : link whatever he weighs in at the combine. Guys like him aren't stupid and know that his scale weight will be important. It's likely he guzzles a gallon of water before he gets on the scale.



With that being said, most teams will ignore the scale weight in favor of "the eyeball test". If he looks small and slight standing next to him, that will be a bigger concern.

RE: RE: They were showing a series of photos bw in dc : 12:12 pm : link



Quote: Russel Wilson just looks like a much bigger framed person than him and Murray looks like he packs a ton of muscle onto a smaller frame.



Wilson IS bigger all the way around. He has wider shoulders, thicker waist, bigger legs, etc. Murray is very narrow framed, and I don't think you can change that. It's mostly DNA.



Here is what Murray has that Wilson has - baseball skills. The ability to know how to slide. That's actually a very big deal... In comment 14306006 Zeke's Alibi said:Wilson IS bigger all the way around. He has wider shoulders, thicker waist, bigger legs, etc. Murray is very narrow framed, and I don't think you can change that. It's mostly DNA.Here is what Murray has that Wilson has - baseball skills. The ability to know how to slide. That's actually a very big deal...

RE: Hope he doesn't wet his pants... Diver_Down : 12:15 pm : link

Quote: while waiting to be weighed.



I'm sure he will be amply hydrated the day of weigh-in. A gallon of water weighs a bit more than 8 lbs. In comment 14305925 Dan in the Springs said:I'm sure he will be amply hydrated the day of weigh-in. A gallon of water weighs a bit more than 8 lbs.

RE: His height is the bigger problem The 12th Man : 12:57 pm : link

Quote: 5'9 and 206 is a tiny QB.



I would recommend like in Seinfeld he used lifts when he is measured. In comment 14305803 JonC said:I would recommend like in Seinfeld he used lifts when he is measured.

RE: He's pretty clearly under Pan-handler : 12:59 pm : link

Quote: 5"10, thus the scrutiny.



Why do you say this is clear? In comment 14305817 JonC said:Why do you say this is clear?

RE: They were showing a series of photos Pan-handler : 1:00 pm : link

Quote: of him over the past few weeks. He has gotten fatter in the face. It looks like his regimen consists of milk shakes and burgers/fries in an effort to tilt the scales. Florio had mentioned that back during the SB doing the media rounds that there was no way he weighed more than 185 then. Now, he very well might be up to 205, but he is packing it on only to tilt the scale and not bulking up in a responsible way.



If he gets heal implants that can push his height to 5'10" and he eats his way to 205, is he really someone a franchise should consider? He is short and slight no matter how many milk shakes he sucks down.



If he has to go through all this why pick Football over Baseball? In comment 14305822 Diver_Down said:If he has to go through all this why pick Football over Baseball?

RE: Its crazy but 1 Coach Red Beaulieu : 1:07 pm : link

Quote: draft.



If Murray ends up 5'10", 210lbs vs 5'9", 200lbs, would that make the difference between top 5 pick and potentially out of rd 1?

I'm still most interested in his 40 and arm velocity. If those blow us away he will likely go top 5 no matter what. In comment 14305810 Jim in Forest Hills said:I'm still most interested in his 40 and arm velocity. If those blow us away he will likely go top 5 no matter what.

Anyone try to run with these? Doomster : 1:20 pm : link

RE: Murray ATL_Giants : 1:36 pm : link

Quote: -competitive kid (comparison: Russell Wilson in this way)

-elusive (comp: not a creative runner like Wilson but warp speed like Vick)

-ease of generating velocity (comp: near Vick)

-strength (not sure I can come up with a comp, but this kid is very strong)



Intelligence/Accuracy: TBD, but I have no reason for elevated concerns



Murray has more in common with Peter Dinklage than Wilson or Vick. In comment 14305909 Pep22 said:Murray has more in common with Peter Dinklage than Wilson or Vick.

RE: RE: He's pretty clearly under JonC : 1:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14305817 JonC said:





Quote:





5"10, thus the scrutiny.







Why do you say this is clear?



The hair typically gets split when the prospect is shorter than listed. There's nowhere to hide at the Combines. In comment 14306112 Pan-handler said:The hair typically gets split when the prospect is shorter than listed. There's nowhere to hide at the Combines.

I like one of the concerns fatman expressed on the 1st replied post giantstock : 1:43 pm : link How much quickness is he losing to be at 205? From 185 to 205 is a lot. And someone downplayed by saying "10 lbs." It's NOT TEN it's TWENTY.



If he;s still super-quick-elite-quick while "fattening" up why should that be held against him?



I don't know where to put him in the draft but I won't discard him.

RE: RE: Murray Pep22 : 1:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14305909 Pep22 said:





Quote:





-competitive kid (comparison: Russell Wilson in this way)

-elusive (comp: not a creative runner like Wilson but warp speed like Vick)

-ease of generating velocity (comp: near Vick)

-strength (not sure I can come up with a comp, but this kid is very strong)



Intelligence/Accuracy: TBD, but I have no reason for elevated concerns







Murray has more in common with Peter Dinklage than Wilson or Vick.



I guess you think that is funny, but if we're talking football, we can easily see parallels with Murray and these guys in the following respects:



Vick: rare speed for any football player not just a QB, easily generates velocity with the flick of a wrist



Wilson: highly competitive kid who has succeeded in multiple sports on many levels, hardly ever takes a meaningful hit because he's just that slippery and elusive, while short he has rare strength and doesn't go down with the hint of contact (unlike Manning) In comment 14306178 ATL_Giants said:I guess you think that is funny, but if we're talking football, we can easily see parallels with Murray and these guys in the following respects:Vick: rare speed for any football player not just a QB, easily generates velocity with the flick of a wristWilson: highly competitive kid who has succeeded in multiple sports on many levels, hardly ever takes a meaningful hit because he's just that slippery and elusive, while short he has rare strength and doesn't go down with the hint of contact (unlike Manning)

RE: I like one of the concerns fatman expressed on the 1st replied post Eman11 : 2:00 pm : link

Quote: How much quickness is he losing to be at 205? From 185 to 205 is a lot. And someone downplayed by saying "10 lbs." It's NOT TEN it's TWENTY.



If he;s still super-quick-elite-quick while "fattening" up why should that be held against him?



I don't know where to put him in the draft but I won't discard him.



That's a pretty big if IMO. He might still be fairly quick with the added weight but I don't think he could be the same super/elite quick with an extra 10-20 lbs.



I wouldn't discard him either but I want to see exactly what he is and what his numbers are at the combine. The extra weight might slow him down a little but benefit him in other ways. In comment 14306190 giantstock said:That's a pretty big if IMO. He might still be fairly quick with the added weight but I don't think he could be the same super/elite quick with an extra 10-20 lbs.I wouldn't discard him either but I want to see exactly what he is and what his numbers are at the combine. The extra weight might slow him down a little but benefit him in other ways.

I really like Murray NoGainDayne : 2:13 pm : link and would take him at 6 if he comes in at this weight and keeps up his speed and agility at the combine.



The injury risk is a real thing but every player has risks and his intangibles like personality and leadership appear to be there. We don't get to assess those in the same way pro teams do though.



The Vick comparison is a bad one. Murray ran circles around Vick statistically and did so with the frame concerns we are expressing here.



We talk about team construction all the time. The way the Giants are built now Murray is a better fit than Haskins hands down. Mediocre at best Oline and guys like OBJ, Barkley, SS and Engram. Give them extra time to get down the field as you scramble or improvise with you, the offense has the potential to make plays we've seen out of few offenses in history. But you need a play maker at QB to max out that potential.

RE: RE: RE: Murray ATL_Giants : 2:15 pm : link

Quote:

I guess you think that is funny, but if we're talking football, we can easily see parallels with Murray and these guys in the following respects:



Vick: rare speed for any football player not just a QB, easily generates velocity with the flick of a wrist



Wilson: highly competitive kid who has succeeded in multiple sports on many levels, hardly ever takes a meaningful hit because he's just that slippery and elusive, while short he has rare strength and doesn't go down with the hint of contact (unlike Manning)

Yes, my jab was lame. But I think your praise is lofty. For the kid, I hope he really is that good. Maybe its just the pessimist in me, but I think who ever drafts him will have years of frustration due to an injury riddled career. In comment 14306201 Pep22 said:Yes, my jab was lame. But I think your praise is lofty. For the kid, I hope he really is that good. Maybe its just the pessimist in me, but I think who ever drafts him will have years of frustration due to an injury riddled career.

Wilson only takes hits when he is in the pocket Jimmy Googs : 2:27 pm : link he is a master at running into spaces for his yards and sliding or going out of bounds before he gets hit.

Everything else aside, 732NYG : 2:32 pm : link could you imagine how scary this offense would be if Murray actually reaches his potential as a pro?

Injury Potential Pep22 : 2:35 pm : link A few opinions I think are probably true:



1) I think size probably has no bearing on the potential for non-contact injuries.



2) I think being small is a detriment to durability but perhaps a bigger detriment is being able to avoid contact. For this, you see three things at play: a) offensive system calls for quick reads/throws (see New England) b) QB senses contact and bails (sometimes prematurely or due to lack of athletic ability as we've seen w NYG) c) QB is so quick twitched and athletic that he can escape, gain yardage and get out of bounds or slide to avoid a collision (see RW3)

I meant Pep22 : 2:36 pm : link bigger detriment is NOT being able to avoid contact

Getting JaMarcus Russell vibes Geomon : 2:36 pm : link Stay away.

Mayfield and Murray oreojenkins : 2:37 pm : link I see a lot of the same people who were anti-Baker last year are rehashing the same willful ignorance with Murray this year. How's prototypical NFL QB Josh Rosen working out for you guys?



His size is only a concern insofar as his durability. If you don't think he can hold up, I won't argue. He's definitely tiny. Though not nearly on Baker's level, Murray is the best QB in this draft. Much like last year though, the gap between the best QB and everyone else in the draft is quite large.

RE: Mayfield and Murray Pan-handler : 2:44 pm : link

Quote: I see a lot of the same people who were anti-Baker last year are rehashing the same willful ignorance with Murray this year. How's prototypical NFL QB Josh Rosen working out for you guys?



His size is only a concern insofar as his durability. If you don't think he can hold up, I won't argue. He's definitely tiny. Though not nearly on Baker's level, Murray is the best QB in this draft. Much like last year though, the gap between the best QB and everyone else in the draft is quite large.



Not holding up and right system are the only things that could stop him from being an excellent NFL QB imo. Hand size? Is the college football that different? Did he fumble alot in College? I get harder hits and stuff but I am not too worried. In comment 14306276 oreojenkins said:Not holding up and right system are the only things that could stop him from being an excellent NFL QB imo. Hand size? Is the college football that different? Did he fumble alot in College? I get harder hits and stuff but I am not too worried.

in more than 500 plays Pep22 : 2:51 pm : link that were not hand-offs, he had 2 fumbles

RE: Likely to prove he can do it? Ten Ton Hammer : 3:17 pm : link

Quote: Is that really an accomplishment? Any American male can pack on pounds by eating burgers/fries and sucking down milk shakes. When looking at the photo progression, he has gotten fatter in the face (cheeks). Does he really want to strip down at the combine and show off a set of sugar-tits?



C'mon man. You know that's not how this works. What's the point of this comment? You think a guy at the very top of the draft is putting on bad weight? Combine preparation for draft picks is an industry onto itself. Agents know what teams want to see at the combine, and they instruct their clients what to do. Looking bad at the combine can make or cost millions. In comment 14305863 Diver_Down said:C'mon man. You know that's not how this works. What's the point of this comment? You think a guy at the very top of the draft is putting on bad weight? Combine preparation for draft picks is an industry onto itself. Agents know what teams want to see at the combine, and they instruct their clients what to do. Looking bad at the combine can make or cost millions.

RE: RE: Likely to prove he can do it? Diver_Down : 3:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14305863 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





Is that really an accomplishment? Any American male can pack on pounds by eating burgers/fries and sucking down milk shakes. When looking at the photo progression, he has gotten fatter in the face (cheeks). Does he really want to strip down at the combine and show off a set of sugar-tits?







C'mon man. You know that's not how this works. What's the point of this comment? You think a guy at the very top of the draft is putting on bad weight? Combine preparation for draft picks is an industry onto itself. Agents know what teams want to see at the combine, and they instruct their clients what to do. Looking bad at the combine can make or cost millions.



And yet it doesn't stop prospects every year in showing up sloppy. Orlando Brown Jr. showed up last year barely able to bench press with his sugar-tits swaying to and fro in the 40 yard dash. Go look at Calamari's photos from the beginning of the year to now. His face can't get any fatter. In comment 14306353 Ten Ton Hammer said:And yet it doesn't stop prospects every year in showing up sloppy. Orlando Brown Jr. showed up last year barely able to bench press with his sugar-tits swaying to and fro in the 40 yard dash. Go look at Calamari's photos from the beginning of the year to now. His face can't get any fatter.

RE: RE: Likely to prove he can do it? Eman11 : 3:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14305863 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





Is that really an accomplishment? Any American male can pack on pounds by eating burgers/fries and sucking down milk shakes. When looking at the photo progression, he has gotten fatter in the face (cheeks). Does he really want to strip down at the combine and show off a set of sugar-tits?







C'mon man. You know that's not how this works. What's the point of this comment? You think a guy at the very top of the draft is putting on bad weight? Combine preparation for draft picks is an industry onto itself. Agents know what teams want to see at the combine, and they instruct their clients what to do. Looking bad at the combine can make or cost millions.



If he put on 20lbs since the Super Bowl, most of that is most definitely bad weight. In comment 14306353 Ten Ton Hammer said:If he put on 20lbs since the Super Bowl, most of that is most definitely bad weight.

RE: RE: RE: Likely to prove he can do it? Zeke's Alibi : 3:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14306353 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14305863 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





Is that really an accomplishment? Any American male can pack on pounds by eating burgers/fries and sucking down milk shakes. When looking at the photo progression, he has gotten fatter in the face (cheeks). Does he really want to strip down at the combine and show off a set of sugar-tits?







C'mon man. You know that's not how this works. What's the point of this comment? You think a guy at the very top of the draft is putting on bad weight? Combine preparation for draft picks is an industry onto itself. Agents know what teams want to see at the combine, and they instruct their clients what to do. Looking bad at the combine can make or cost millions.







And yet it doesn't stop prospects every year in showing up sloppy. Orlando Brown Jr. showed up last year barely able to bench press with his sugar-tits swaying to and fro in the 40 yard dash. Go look at Calamari's photos from the beginning of the year to now. His face can't get any fatter.



I highly doubt Kyler Murray has the same work ethic of Orlando Brown Jr. Guys like Orlando Brown make it as far as they did just do to the fact they are giant human beings. Kyler Murray is a two sport athlete who plays the most demanding position in the sport considerably undersized. He is probably on a fuckton of PEDs. There's millions at stake and he knows the weight will be a big issue for him. In comment 14306367 Diver_Down said:I highly doubt Kyler Murray has the same work ethic of Orlando Brown Jr. Guys like Orlando Brown make it as far as they did just do to the fact they are giant human beings. Kyler Murray is a two sport athlete who plays the most demanding position in the sport considerably undersized. He is probably on a fuckton of PEDs. There's millions at stake and he knows the weight will be a big issue for him.

RE: RE: RE: Likely to prove he can do it? Zeke's Alibi : 3:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14306353 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14305863 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





Is that really an accomplishment? Any American male can pack on pounds by eating burgers/fries and sucking down milk shakes. When looking at the photo progression, he has gotten fatter in the face (cheeks). Does he really want to strip down at the combine and show off a set of sugar-tits?







C'mon man. You know that's not how this works. What's the point of this comment? You think a guy at the very top of the draft is putting on bad weight? Combine preparation for draft picks is an industry onto itself. Agents know what teams want to see at the combine, and they instruct their clients what to do. Looking bad at the combine can make or cost millions.







If he put on 20lbs since the Super Bowl, most of that is most definitely bad weight.



Once again PEDs. In comment 14306375 Eman11 said:Once again PEDs.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Likely to prove he can do it? Diver_Down : 3:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14306375 Eman11 said:





Quote:





In comment 14306353 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14305863 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





Is that really an accomplishment? Any American male can pack on pounds by eating burgers/fries and sucking down milk shakes. When looking at the photo progression, he has gotten fatter in the face (cheeks). Does he really want to strip down at the combine and show off a set of sugar-tits?







C'mon man. You know that's not how this works. What's the point of this comment? You think a guy at the very top of the draft is putting on bad weight? Combine preparation for draft picks is an industry onto itself. Agents know what teams want to see at the combine, and they instruct their clients what to do. Looking bad at the combine can make or cost millions.







If he put on 20lbs since the Super Bowl, most of that is most definitely bad weight.







Once again PEDs.



It would be even dumber to be taking PEDs when they will be tested at the combine. While the burger/milkshake method isn't advised, at least it shows the effort while still maintaining a clean urine sample. In comment 14306389 Zeke's Alibi said:It would be even dumber to be taking PEDs when they will be tested at the combine. While the burger/milkshake method isn't advised, at least it shows the effort while still maintaining a clean urine sample.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Likely to prove he can do it? Eman11 : 3:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14306375 Eman11 said:





Quote:





In comment 14306353 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14305863 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





Is that really an accomplishment? Any American male can pack on pounds by eating burgers/fries and sucking down milk shakes. When looking at the photo progression, he has gotten fatter in the face (cheeks). Does he really want to strip down at the combine and show off a set of sugar-tits?







C'mon man. You know that's not how this works. What's the point of this comment? You think a guy at the very top of the draft is putting on bad weight? Combine preparation for draft picks is an industry onto itself. Agents know what teams want to see at the combine, and they instruct their clients what to do. Looking bad at the combine can make or cost millions.







If he put on 20lbs since the Super Bowl, most of that is most definitely bad weight.







Once again PEDs.



Could be but I didn't want to speculate or accuse him of that. If he is using it would still fall under the bad weight catagory to me, just a different kind of bad. In comment 14306389 Zeke's Alibi said:Could be but I didn't want to speculate or accuse him of that. If he is using it would still fall under the bad weight catagory to me, just a different kind of bad.

I have to say... Johnny5 : 3:48 pm : link ... I have only seen one game of Ohio St and one game of Oklahoma this year, so the rest is all youtube highlights of both Haskins and Murray. For the most part Haskins didn't stand out to me in the game I watched (V. Penn State) but he did throw 2 TDs in the 4th qtr to win the game. Murray I watched the UCLA game.



Based on that and Youtube vids I came away with a better impression of Murray, the guy is just electric. I would not be sad if the Giants took him, height be damned. Actually I'm a short guy so I can relate lol.



Also... has anyone watched Tyree Jackson from University of Buffalo? 6'7 and 245 lbs. Moves well in the pocket and throws on the run well. An interesting prospect. Came across some highlights looking for Haskins on Youtube.

It.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3:49 pm : link



Quote: It would be even dumber to be taking PEDs when they will be tested at the combine. While the burger/milkshake method isn't advised, at least it shows the effort while still maintaining a clean urine sample.



Unless he's taking anabolic steroids which would be galactically stupid, the liklihood of modern PED's actually coming through in his urine is pretty slim.



They aren't testing for designer steroids and the only way those throw up flags is if a marker is way out of whack.



To combat that, the NFL makes the threshold of a marker drawing a red flag ridiculously high! They don't want prospects to test positive. isn't that hard to pass the combine test:Unless he's taking anabolic steroids which would be galactically stupid, the liklihood of modern PED's actually coming through in his urine is pretty slim.They aren't testing for designer steroids and the only way those throw up flags is if a marker is way out of whack.To combat that, the NFL makes the threshold of a marker drawing a red flag ridiculously high! They don't want prospects to test positive.

RE: Newsflash almost all NFL players are on PED's Eman11 : 3:53 pm : link

Quote: And most assuredly isn't "bad" weight.



It's bad because for one thing it could jeopardize his draft status. I'm sure he has his own risk/reward theory but if he's doing any this close to the combine, it's not what I think is a risk worth taking.





In comment 14306398 Zeke's Alibi said:It's bad because for one thing it could jeopardize his draft status. I'm sure he has his own risk/reward theory but if he's doing any this close to the combine, it's not what I think is a risk worth taking.

For some perspective.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3:56 pm : link a player can have almost 7 times the normal amount of testosterone in their system before it will register as a questionable reading.



Other markers have similarly high thresholds to cross.



If he's gaining weight rapidly and maintaining his agility, he's doing it in an aided manner and is highly unlikely to get caught. And he's not going to be the only one. Most of the combine attendees will be joining him.

RE: For some perspective.. Eman11 : 4:14 pm : link

Quote: a player can have almost 7 times the normal amount of testosterone in their system before it will register as a questionable reading.



Other markers have similarly high thresholds to cross.



If he's gaining weight rapidly and maintaining his agility, he's doing it in an aided manner and is highly unlikely to get caught. And he's not going to be the only one. Most of the combine attendees will be joining him.



I'll buy that but if he is doing all that wouldn't it be obvious to the scouts and others evaluating him?



To me it while it would pass a piss test, it wouldn't pass the eye test and would be a red flag. In comment 14306420 FatMan in Charlotte said:I'll buy that but if he is doing all that wouldn't it be obvious to the scouts and others evaluating him?To me it while it would pass a piss test, it wouldn't pass the eye test and would be a red flag.

RE: RE: RE: Likely to prove he can do it? VinegarPeppers : 4:16 pm : link



In comment

Quote: In comment 14306353 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14305863 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





Is that really an accomplishment? Any American male can pack on pounds by eating burgers/fries and sucking down milk shakes. When looking at the photo progression, he has gotten fatter in the face (cheeks). Does he really want to strip down at the combine and show off a set of sugar-tits?







C'mon man. You know that's not how this works. What's the point of this comment? You think a guy at the very top of the draft is putting on bad weight? Combine preparation for draft picks is an industry onto itself. Agents know what teams want to see at the combine, and they instruct their clients what to do. Looking bad at the combine can make or cost millions.







And yet it doesn't stop prospects every year in showing up sloppy. Orlando Brown Jr. showed up last year barely able to bench press with his sugar-tits swaying to and fro in the 40 yard dash. Go look at Calamari's photos from the beginning of the year to now. His face can't get any fatter. After Brown's performance at the combine last off season I was stunned to hear he gave up ZERO sacks in his rookie season.In comment 14306367 Diver_Down said:

RE: RE: For some perspective.. Zeke's Alibi : 4:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14306420 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





a player can have almost 7 times the normal amount of testosterone in their system before it will register as a questionable reading.



Other markers have similarly high thresholds to cross.



If he's gaining weight rapidly and maintaining his agility, he's doing it in an aided manner and is highly unlikely to get caught. And he's not going to be the only one. Most of the combine attendees will be joining him.







I'll buy that but if he is doing all that wouldn't it be obvious to the scouts and others evaluating him?



To me it while it would pass a piss test, it wouldn't pass the eye test and would be a red flag.



All these scouts know these guys take shit, its fairly obvious to begin with. In comment 14306436 Eman11 said:All these scouts know these guys take shit, its fairly obvious to begin with.

t's unbelievable that BBI is even discussing Cool Down : 7:46 pm : link the idea of drafting a QB with such big "IF"s as height and weight.

RE: t's unbelievable that BBI is even discussing UConn4523 : 7:50 pm : link

Quote: the idea of drafting a QB with such big "IF"s as height and weight.



Tell that to every scout in the NFL. In comment 14306621 Cool Down said:Tell that to every scout in the NFL.