Peter King: Murray up to 206 pounds

|
|Quote:
| what would it matter if he still nails the agility drills (if he does them)? If I were a scout I'd be very excited to know that he did it and has room to improve with even better NFL weight training.
The weight is just that - weight. If it doesn't effect his drills that's what matters. If he shows up 20 pounds heavier and doesn't do much, that's a different conversation and yes, would lead me to be skeptical.
|Quote:
| what would it matter if he still nails the agility drills (if he does them)? If I were a scout I'd be very excited to know that he did it and has room to improve with even better NFL weight training.
The weight is just that - weight. If it doesn't effect his drills that's what matters. If he shows up 20 pounds heavier and doesn't do much, that's a different conversation and yes, would lead me to be skeptical.
|Quote:
| of him over the past few weeks. He has gotten fatter in the face. It looks like his regimen consists of milk shakes and burgers/fries in an effort to tilt the scales. Florio had mentioned that back during the SB doing the media rounds that there was no way he weighed more than 185 then. Now, he very well might be up to 205, but he is packing it on only to tilt the scale and not bulking up in a responsible way.
If he gets heal implants that can push his height to 5'10" and he eats his way to 205, is he really someone a franchise should consider? He is short and slight no matter how many milk shakes he sucks down.
|Quote:
|Russel Wilson just looks like a much bigger framed person than him and Murray looks like he packs a ton of muscle onto a smaller frame.
|Quote:
|while waiting to be weighed.
|Quote:
|5'9 and 206 is a tiny QB.
|Quote:
|5"10, thus the scrutiny.
|Quote:
| of him over the past few weeks. He has gotten fatter in the face. It looks like his regimen consists of milk shakes and burgers/fries in an effort to tilt the scales. Florio had mentioned that back during the SB doing the media rounds that there was no way he weighed more than 185 then. Now, he very well might be up to 205, but he is packing it on only to tilt the scale and not bulking up in a responsible way.
If he gets heal implants that can push his height to 5'10" and he eats his way to 205, is he really someone a franchise should consider? He is short and slight no matter how many milk shakes he sucks down.
|Quote:
| draft.
If Murray ends up 5'10", 210lbs vs 5'9", 200lbs, would that make the difference between top 5 pick and potentially out of rd 1?
|Quote:
| -competitive kid (comparison: Russell Wilson in this way)
-elusive (comp: not a creative runner like Wilson but warp speed like Vick)
-ease of generating velocity (comp: near Vick)
-strength (not sure I can come up with a comp, but this kid is very strong)
Intelligence/Accuracy: TBD, but I have no reason for elevated concerns
|Quote:
| In comment 14305817 JonC said:
Quote:
5"10, thus the scrutiny.
Why do you say this is clear?
|Quote:
| In comment 14305909 Pep22 said:
Quote:
-competitive kid (comparison: Russell Wilson in this way)
-elusive (comp: not a creative runner like Wilson but warp speed like Vick)
-ease of generating velocity (comp: near Vick)
-strength (not sure I can come up with a comp, but this kid is very strong)
Intelligence/Accuracy: TBD, but I have no reason for elevated concerns
Murray has more in common with Peter Dinklage than Wilson or Vick.
|Quote:
| How much quickness is he losing to be at 205? From 185 to 205 is a lot. And someone downplayed by saying "10 lbs." It's NOT TEN it's TWENTY.
If he;s still super-quick-elite-quick while "fattening" up why should that be held against him?
I don't know where to put him in the draft but I won't discard him.
|Quote:
|
I guess you think that is funny, but if we're talking football, we can easily see parallels with Murray and these guys in the following respects:
Vick: rare speed for any football player not just a QB, easily generates velocity with the flick of a wrist
Wilson: highly competitive kid who has succeeded in multiple sports on many levels, hardly ever takes a meaningful hit because he's just that slippery and elusive, while short he has rare strength and doesn't go down with the hint of contact (unlike Manning)
|Quote:
| I see a lot of the same people who were anti-Baker last year are rehashing the same willful ignorance with Murray this year. How's prototypical NFL QB Josh Rosen working out for you guys?
His size is only a concern insofar as his durability. If you don't think he can hold up, I won't argue. He's definitely tiny. Though not nearly on Baker's level, Murray is the best QB in this draft. Much like last year though, the gap between the best QB and everyone else in the draft is quite large.
|Quote:
|Is that really an accomplishment? Any American male can pack on pounds by eating burgers/fries and sucking down milk shakes. When looking at the photo progression, he has gotten fatter in the face (cheeks). Does he really want to strip down at the combine and show off a set of sugar-tits?
|Quote:
| In comment 14305863 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
Is that really an accomplishment? Any American male can pack on pounds by eating burgers/fries and sucking down milk shakes. When looking at the photo progression, he has gotten fatter in the face (cheeks). Does he really want to strip down at the combine and show off a set of sugar-tits?
C'mon man. You know that's not how this works. What's the point of this comment? You think a guy at the very top of the draft is putting on bad weight? Combine preparation for draft picks is an industry onto itself. Agents know what teams want to see at the combine, and they instruct their clients what to do. Looking bad at the combine can make or cost millions.
|Quote:
| In comment 14305863 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
Is that really an accomplishment? Any American male can pack on pounds by eating burgers/fries and sucking down milk shakes. When looking at the photo progression, he has gotten fatter in the face (cheeks). Does he really want to strip down at the combine and show off a set of sugar-tits?
C'mon man. You know that's not how this works. What's the point of this comment? You think a guy at the very top of the draft is putting on bad weight? Combine preparation for draft picks is an industry onto itself. Agents know what teams want to see at the combine, and they instruct their clients what to do. Looking bad at the combine can make or cost millions.
|Quote:
| In comment 14306353 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14305863 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
Is that really an accomplishment? Any American male can pack on pounds by eating burgers/fries and sucking down milk shakes. When looking at the photo progression, he has gotten fatter in the face (cheeks). Does he really want to strip down at the combine and show off a set of sugar-tits?
C'mon man. You know that's not how this works. What's the point of this comment? You think a guy at the very top of the draft is putting on bad weight? Combine preparation for draft picks is an industry onto itself. Agents know what teams want to see at the combine, and they instruct their clients what to do. Looking bad at the combine can make or cost millions.
And yet it doesn't stop prospects every year in showing up sloppy. Orlando Brown Jr. showed up last year barely able to bench press with his sugar-tits swaying to and fro in the 40 yard dash. Go look at Calamari's photos from the beginning of the year to now. His face can't get any fatter.
|Quote:
| In comment 14306353 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14305863 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
Is that really an accomplishment? Any American male can pack on pounds by eating burgers/fries and sucking down milk shakes. When looking at the photo progression, he has gotten fatter in the face (cheeks). Does he really want to strip down at the combine and show off a set of sugar-tits?
C'mon man. You know that's not how this works. What's the point of this comment? You think a guy at the very top of the draft is putting on bad weight? Combine preparation for draft picks is an industry onto itself. Agents know what teams want to see at the combine, and they instruct their clients what to do. Looking bad at the combine can make or cost millions.
If he put on 20lbs since the Super Bowl, most of that is most definitely bad weight.
|Quote:
| In comment 14306375 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 14306353 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14305863 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
Is that really an accomplishment? Any American male can pack on pounds by eating burgers/fries and sucking down milk shakes. When looking at the photo progression, he has gotten fatter in the face (cheeks). Does he really want to strip down at the combine and show off a set of sugar-tits?
C'mon man. You know that's not how this works. What's the point of this comment? You think a guy at the very top of the draft is putting on bad weight? Combine preparation for draft picks is an industry onto itself. Agents know what teams want to see at the combine, and they instruct their clients what to do. Looking bad at the combine can make or cost millions.
If he put on 20lbs since the Super Bowl, most of that is most definitely bad weight.
Once again PEDs.
|Quote:
| In comment 14306375 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 14306353 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14305863 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
Is that really an accomplishment? Any American male can pack on pounds by eating burgers/fries and sucking down milk shakes. When looking at the photo progression, he has gotten fatter in the face (cheeks). Does he really want to strip down at the combine and show off a set of sugar-tits?
C'mon man. You know that's not how this works. What's the point of this comment? You think a guy at the very top of the draft is putting on bad weight? Combine preparation for draft picks is an industry onto itself. Agents know what teams want to see at the combine, and they instruct their clients what to do. Looking bad at the combine can make or cost millions.
If he put on 20lbs since the Super Bowl, most of that is most definitely bad weight.
Once again PEDs.
|Quote:
|It would be even dumber to be taking PEDs when they will be tested at the combine. While the burger/milkshake method isn't advised, at least it shows the effort while still maintaining a clean urine sample.
|Quote:
|And most assuredly isn't "bad" weight.
|Quote:
| a player can have almost 7 times the normal amount of testosterone in their system before it will register as a questionable reading.
Other markers have similarly high thresholds to cross.
If he's gaining weight rapidly and maintaining his agility, he's doing it in an aided manner and is highly unlikely to get caught. And he's not going to be the only one. Most of the combine attendees will be joining him.
|Quote:
| In comment 14306353 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14305863 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
Is that really an accomplishment? Any American male can pack on pounds by eating burgers/fries and sucking down milk shakes. When looking at the photo progression, he has gotten fatter in the face (cheeks). Does he really want to strip down at the combine and show off a set of sugar-tits?
C'mon man. You know that's not how this works. What's the point of this comment? You think a guy at the very top of the draft is putting on bad weight? Combine preparation for draft picks is an industry onto itself. Agents know what teams want to see at the combine, and they instruct their clients what to do. Looking bad at the combine can make or cost millions.
And yet it doesn't stop prospects every year in showing up sloppy. Orlando Brown Jr. showed up last year barely able to bench press with his sugar-tits swaying to and fro in the 40 yard dash. Go look at Calamari's photos from the beginning of the year to now. His face can't get any fatter.
|Quote:
| In comment 14306420 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
a player can have almost 7 times the normal amount of testosterone in their system before it will register as a questionable reading.
Other markers have similarly high thresholds to cross.
If he's gaining weight rapidly and maintaining his agility, he's doing it in an aided manner and is highly unlikely to get caught. And he's not going to be the only one. Most of the combine attendees will be joining him.
I'll buy that but if he is doing all that wouldn't it be obvious to the scouts and others evaluating him?
To me it while it would pass a piss test, it wouldn't pass the eye test and would be a red flag.
|Quote:
|the idea of drafting a QB with such big "IF"s as height and weight.
|Quote:
|I'll buy that but if he is doing all that wouldn't it be obvious to the scouts and others evaluating him?
To me it while it would pass a piss test, it wouldn't pass the eye test and would be a red flag.