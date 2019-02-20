Dan Jeremiah grades this years Draft QBs Against Last Year's

|
|“In terms of grades — the grade I had on them coming out (of college) and not what they’ve done (since) — I had Darnold with the highest grade, then it was Rosen, then it was Mayfield,” said Jeremiah, a former college quarterback and college scout for the Eagles, Browns and Ravens.
“Then I gave the same grade to Allen as my fourth quarterback last year as I gave to Kyler Murray this year. They would be tied for No. 4. Then Haskins would be behind them and Jackson would be behind him. That would be the order I have stacking those guys in with last year’s class based purely off the grade.”
|Is Jeremiah the seer of seers? Because right now I'd still take Mayfield over all the rest.
|and he echoes my opinion QB at #6 is probably not going to be the best pick.
| You don’t have a high grade on?
The ideal scenario is that teams trade up for both Murray and Haskins and a guy like Josh Allen is there at 6.
|I don't see much difference between Haskins and guys like Stidham, Rypien, Finley...
I probably put him ahead of those guys, but what this DOES tell me is that in a class like 2020, there will likely be a guy of Haskins's caliber sitting there at the middle or bottom half of the 1st round. Everyone is saying we need to take a QB at #6 simply because we're picking at #6 and it's so rare we pick this high. Next year we could be picking #15 or #20 blah blah blah. Okay, even if that's the case we could probably get a guy of Haskins's caliber at #15 or #20 in the 2020 draft. So why waste a top 10 (almost top 5) pick on him when we could come away with a blue chip pass rusher? We don't exactly have the chance to get a potentially elite defensive playmaker every year either, and those are pretty damn important too.
|Bucky Brooks being the outlier.
McShay gave Haskins the same grade that he gave Rosen and Allen. Darnold a tick higher and Mayfield a tick lower. Same grade he gave Wentz and higher than any QB in the 2017 class. Last I saw he had Murray lower than those guys, same grade he gave Watson coming out.
|everyone gets their panties in a bunch Link - ( New Window )
|Nope not going to do it
Because you've already made your point about it only being one voice and not even a scout, but a media talking head? I mean, wouldn't it be a bit hypocritical if you puffed out your chest with only the exact same amount of evidence that you were claiming wasn't enough in that previous thread?
Exactly why I said I'm not going to say anything...
John Allen is a nice prospect but you can't win with a shit QB especially when you you have no viable plan to remedy that.
|13 career starts in college playing with superior talent and having a clean pocket on every throw. It makes no sense to draft him at 6. Go to you tube and watch his videos and he has clean pocket on every throw. That will never happen in the NFL. Big DL or the LB.
|is like a broken record. Same stuff year after year.
So, we're ruling out Tua, Fromm, Lawrence too in that case? Sounds like we'll be wheeling out Manning until he's 60.
...until we fix the problem
If you’ve paid attention to jtgiants and jonc in the last week, they’ve both heard through the grapevine the NYG like Fromm.
Exactly why I said I'm not going to say anything...
But by the way, you have to keep one thing in mind I was not the one who used the term "Several Scouts". That was another poster which is why I pointed out only one media head
Exactly why I said I'm not going to say anything...
But by the way, you have to keep one thing in mind I was not the one who used the term "Several Scouts". That was another poster which is why I pointed out only one media head
You want to keep going with this?
|Good - I don't either. :)
| I was mocked for using Lance Zierlein's opinion an example.... since then, Bucky Brooks has been favorable towards Haskins, McShay seems to have him on par with where he had Rosen/Allen... but the mighty Dan Jeremiah is all the proof we need, I suppose.
The combine still hasn't happened, by the way.
But - hey, if you want to re-spark this argument, I'm game!
This is called confirmation bias.
I doubt pretty strongly we'll be picking as low as #15 or #20 in 2020, but I don't think we can be making picks in this draft with an eye towards the next draft. For instance we might like Fromm and/or Tua now, but what if one of those guys gets hurt? What if we aren't in a position to be able to draft them?
I think we need to address the QB spot because right now we're in the worst place to be: paying a lot of money for a guy that isn't earning it. But it looks like the mandate has come down that Eli is to be the QB in 2019. Given that, I think drafting any QB in this draft is probably a waste of a pick (like Lauletta probably will end up being a waste of a pick, and Webb before him). That points to the problem this front office/ownership has with it's relationship to Eli Manning, but that's a different issue.
The Eli issue aside, if a QB must be drafted in this particular draft, I don't think drafting Haskins at #6 makes much sense. Trading up for him, even less so.
|Because that’s cutting him purely for the sake of cutting him. It doesn’t solve our future problem and leaves in worse shape for the present.
| No. To recap, if the Giants aren't going to grow up and realized it's over with Eli, then drafting a QB now is a waste of a year for that player.
If they do the right thing and cut Eli, then they'd be better served in this draft to take a QB in round 2 or later.
Clear enough for you?
If what you need to hear is an NFL front office say that, that's setting a bar that would never be met. No team will ever be that forthcoming.
| No. To recap, if the Giants aren't going to grow up and realized it's over with Eli, then drafting a QB now is a waste of a year for that player.
If they do the right thing and cut Eli, then they'd be better served in this draft to take a QB in round 2 or later.
Clear enough for you?
This is called confirmation bias.
|your argument of 50 cents or a dollar doesn't really hold water...we have no idea how any of these QBs are going to end up. They are all 75 cents until their career starts to unfold.
|But the consensus seems to be 50 vs a dollar. And I do think our window is this plus next years draft. I’m a patient investor.
|was absolutely dreadful his rookie year. But we took him and then built really good teams around him from 05-12. Drafting a QB isn't based on college production, it's about the projection. Everyone is knocking Haskins because he can't run a 4.3 40 and has only started 1 year. Last time I checked, QBs have to love the game, have good leadership qualities, and have the arm talent to be really good in the NFL. Haskins checks off all the boxes, and he's a local kid to boot. But hey, let's continue to bash the fact that he had a...wait for it...good offensive line in college.
You need to have a lot more than just a good arm and love for the game. Davis Webb had a great arm and this time last year he was intent on working harder than anyone to become the next NYG franchise QB. Yeah, the problem is he just wasn't very good.
"Projection" is a nice word to use, but you better hope you're not looking at a guy's future projection with rose-colored glasses simply because it would be very convenient for him to be "Mr. Right".
Sure, you're going to see a lot of draftniks mocking Haskins to the Giants, that doesn't mean he's worth the #6 pick and that doesn't mean he's going to be the next SB-winning QB in blue. A lot of "experts" are mocking him to the Giants simply because the Giants obviously need a QB and he is the best traditional pocket QB in this class. They're simply putting 2-and-2 together and trying to predict what the Giants will do, but a lot of times you hear them predict Haskins to NYG and have the nerve to say "now this isn't what I would do but this is what I'm guessing the Giants will do" as though they know better than Giants brass despite having never worked an actual job for an NFL team.
Luckily I trust that DG, based on what he did last year, will only take Haskins if he believes he's worth the #6 pick. Right now I'm leaning toward him NOT taking Haskins because his value is below #6 overall.
We can't take a QB just to "take a chance" on a guy because "Eli's time is up" etc., if we take Haskins and he isn't the guy that means we will have missed on an important top 10 pick (as we did with Flowers and Apple, setting the franchise back half a decade) AND we will be invested in the wrong QB for the next 5 years. That is what is called QB hell. The very thing the posters who are clamoring the Giants desperately grab Haskins are afraid of.
You need to have a lot more than just a good arm and love for the game. Davis Webb had a great arm and this time last year he was intent on working harder than anyone to become the next NYG franchise QB. Yeah, the problem is he just wasn't very good.
"Projection" is a nice word to use, but you better hope you're not looking at a guy's future projection with rose-colored glasses simply because it would be very convenient for him to be "Mr. Right".
Sure, you're going to see a lot of draftniks mocking Haskins to the Giants, that doesn't mean he's worth the #6 pick and that doesn't mean he's going to be the next SB-winning QB in blue. A lot of "experts" are mocking him to the Giants simply because the Giants obviously need a QB and he is the best traditional pocket QB in this class. They're simply putting 2-and-2 together and trying to predict what the Giants will do, but a lot of times you hear them predict Haskins to NYG and have the nerve to say "now this isn't what I would do but this is what I'm guessing the Giants will do" as though they know better than Giants brass despite having never worked an actual job for an NFL team.
Luckily I trust that DG, based on what he did last year, will only take Haskins if he believes he's worth the #6 pick. Right now I'm leaning toward him NOT taking Haskins because his value is below #6 overall.
We can't take a QB just to "take a chance" on a guy because "Eli's time is up" etc., if we take Haskins and he isn't the guy that means we will have missed on an important top 10 pick (as we did with Flowers and Apple, setting the franchise back half a decade) AND we will be invested in the wrong QB for the next 5 years. That is what is called QB hell. The very thing the posters who are clamoring the Giants desperately grab Haskins are afraid of.
QB Hell is also playing with a decaying QB who most non-Giants fans objectively view as finished, a guy who has thrown 40 TD passes over his last 31 games in a league where QBs now routinely throw 30 TDs in a season. Do people not realize this.
Eli was below average in nearly every QB metric last year. If you don't believe a QB is worth it at 6, fine. But please stop with the, "you can't take a QB at 6; if you miss it's QB hell". It's garbage. At some point you have to take the plunge. I think Haskins or Murray are well worth the 6 pick. Some here don't. But what bugs me more than anything is this nonsense that we can just pick a QB whenever we want. Like next year we'll be perfectly set up to get a QB. If that happens, good bet is it's because Eli was dreadful...again.
It's going to be fun to watch when you all get what you want. We'll draft whatever pass rusher you want at #6. Bypass QB again. And suck ass again next year. Except we probably won't be bad enough to get one of those stud QBs next year. Then what? Then what is the solution, what will you propose then?
We are going to be fukadomed seven ways from Sunday at the QB position, and none of you are going to see the sunshine until it was too late.
No QB prospect is ever going to be good enough for any of you. Two years from now, Trevor Lawrence is going to suck; there will be another reason to criticize him. It's honestly getting old already.
| until I see him fail behind a decent line. I believe that if you fix the line properly once and for all Eli will do very well. As we trust and rely more on the running game Eli can become more of a game manager. The guy has never had any kind of injury to speak of. I will not feel like we got the most out of him if we don't fix the line and let the man operate. I don't care how old he is. He moves as bad as always did and it's always been good enough. His arm is not spent. Why everyone considers it an absolute must that we have a young franchise QB who will obviously push Eli out the door is beyond me.
We should choose the best talent in the draft just like we did last year and that doesn't point towards a QB or bust situation at #6. If we fall in love with a QB then fine, but I believe that it's most likely we draft the best player available which will probably end up being a difference maker for the defense.
We should choose the best talent in the draft just like we did last year and that doesn't point towards a QB or bust situation at #6. If we fall in love with a QB then fine, but I believe that it's most likely we draft the best player available which will probably end up being a difference maker for the defense.
you should go on youtube and watch some old highlights of Eli. He's nowhere near as quick as he once was. Quick, meaning his footwork. He could never pick up extra yards scrambling or even evade the rush really but he moves like he's standing in mud now. Plus, he's shell shocked (understandably) after all these years and often makes the wrong decision, checks down too quickly or falls over before he's being hit.
| ...
QB Hell is also playing with a decaying QB who most non-Giants fans objectively view as finished, a guy who has thrown 40 TD passes over his last 31 games in a league where QBs now routinely throw 30 TDs in a season. Do people not realize this.
Eli was below average in nearly every QB metric last year. If you don't believe a QB is worth it at 6, fine. But please stop with the, "you can't take a QB at 6; if you miss it's QB hell". It's garbage. At some point you have to take the plunge. I think Haskins or Murray are well worth the 6 pick. Some here don't. But what bugs me more than anything is this nonsense that we can just pick a QB whenever we want. Like next year we'll be perfectly set up to get a QB. If that happens, good bet is it's because Eli was dreadful...again.
|Is Jeremiah the seer of seers? Because right now I'd still take Mayfield over all the rest.