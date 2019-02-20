Dan Jeremiah grades this years Draft QBs Against Last Year's

Yipes! gidiefor : Mod : 2/25/2019 4:17 pm : : 2/25/2019 4:17 pm : link Not good.

The ideal scenario is that teams trade up for both Murray and Haskins and a guy like Josh Allen is there at 6.

And yet Mayfield looks the best of the bunch, so what does it matter. Is Jeremiah the seer of seers? Because right now I'd still take Mayfield over all the rest.

Granted, he's one draftnik but he's a generally good one and he echoes my opinion QB at #6 is probably not going to be the best pick.

I believe him and would not be shocked in the least bit if Jones & Lock are not first round picks either. Maybe one of the two sneak in at the back half of the first round due to a trade up (teams like that extra year of control on a QB in the 1st vs 2nd), but this is not a well thought of group despite how much people want to squint and hope they see a QB savior in the group.

Based on that, I would say his grading system has little to do with actual performance and is heavily based on projectability. For the most part, current successful NFL QBs aren't as lacking in the performance area as the top three guys he mentions.

Better off drafting a QB later. I don't see much difference between Haskins and guys like Stidham, Rypien, Finley...

I agree that Murray has more skills than Haskins. But neither should be drafted in the first round, especially #6. As much as Haskins bothers me, it is hard to embrace putting Murray higher than Haskins with that size.



As much as Haskins bothers me, it is hard to embrace putting Murray higher than Haskins with that size.



I look at Haskins and think of Matt Leinart - prospect coming out with gaudy stats, a program with pros everywhere, and an environment of great comfort.



Then Leinart gets to the pros and...struggles with the pressure of the pro game where nothing is comfortable.

I probably put him ahead of those guys, but what this DOES tell me is that in a class like 2020, there will likely be a guy of Haskins's caliber sitting there at the middle or bottom half of the 1st round. Everyone is saying we need to take a QB at #6 simply because we're picking at #6 and it's so rare we pick this high. Next year we could be picking #15 or #20 blah blah blah. Okay, even if that's the case we could probably get a guy of Haskins's caliber at #15 or #20 in the 2020 draft. So why waste a top 10 (almost top 5) pick on him when we could come away with a blue chip pass rusher? We don't exactly have the chance to get a potentially elite defensive playmaker every year either, and those are pretty damn important too.

Falls in line with what many have said all draft season. Bucky Brooks being the outlier.

I probably put him ahead of those guys, but what this DOES tell me is that in a class like 2020, there will likely be a guy of Haskins's caliber sitting there at the middle or bottom half of the 1st round. Everyone is saying we need to take a QB at #6 simply because we're picking at #6 and it's so rare we pick this high. Next year we could be picking #15 or #20 blah blah blah. Okay, even if that's the case we could probably get a guy of Haskins's caliber at #15 or #20 in the 2020 draft. So why waste a top 10 (almost top 5) pick on him when we could come away with a blue chip pass rusher? We don't exactly have the chance to get a potentially elite defensive playmaker every year either, and those are pretty damn important too.



I doubt pretty strongly we'll be picking as low as #15 or #20 in 2020, but I don't think we can be making picks in this draft with an eye towards the next draft. For instance we might like Fromm and/or Tua now, but what if one of those guys gets hurt? What if we aren't in a position to be able to draft them?



I think we need to address the QB spot because right now we're in the worst place to be: paying a lot of money for a guy that isn't earning it. But it looks like the mandate has come down that Eli is to be the QB in 2019. Given that, I think drafting any QB in this draft is probably a waste of a pick (like Lauletta probably will end up being a waste of a pick, and Webb before him). That points to the problem this front office/ownership has with it's relationship to Eli Manning, but that's a different issue.



The Eli issue aside, if a QB must be drafted in this particular draft, I don't think drafting Haskins at #6 makes much sense. Trading up for him, even less so.

McShay gave Haskins the same grade that he gave Rosen and Allen. Darnold a tick higher and Mayfield a tick lower. Same grade he gave Wentz and higher than any QB in the 2017 class. Last I saw he had Murray lower than those guys, same grade he gave Watson coming out.

I'd place Murray after Mayfield, Darnold and Rosen. Those are the only four that IMO are worth talking about in the area that we're drafting.

Thanks for the heads up.

McShay gave Haskins the same grade that he gave Rosen and Allen. Darnold a tick higher and Mayfield a tick lower. Same grade he gave Wentz and higher than any QB in the 2017 class. Last I saw he had Murray lower than those guys, same grade he gave Watson coming out.



Thanks for the heads up.

Like I said, he seems to put very little stock in college production. Most of the best QBs in the NFL were highly productive in college.

If they believe in Haskins at 6 grab him if he's there. But under no circumstances should they trade up any higher to get him. I would be ecstatic if they traded back to around 10-14 and picked up extra picks for next year and maybe a 3rd this year

Marc Ross liked Mayfield too. Even a squirrel....

It's amazing how all over the place the grades are every year. Even from people who should really have a better feel than most. It's such a crapshoot until you see them in the NFL.



Going to be another interesting draft. I really wish the Rosen rumors were true, I think he ends up being pretty good with coaching and a better surrounding cast (and actual blocking... lol)

This is called confirmation bias.

I probably put him ahead of those guys, but what this DOES tell me is that in a class like 2020, there will likely be a guy of Haskins's caliber sitting there at the middle or bottom half of the 1st round. Everyone is saying we need to take a QB at #6 simply because we're picking at #6 and it's so rare we pick this high. Next year we could be picking #15 or #20 blah blah blah. Okay, even if that's the case we could probably get a guy of Haskins's caliber at #15 or #20 in the 2020 draft. So why waste a top 10 (almost top 5) pick on him when we could come away with a blue chip pass rusher? We don't exactly have the chance to get a potentially elite defensive playmaker every year either, and those are pretty damn important too.



I would go back and look at past drafts, you'll see a pattern. QBs tend to go within or just outside the Top 10 and then nothing happens until the very end of the first round where some team takes a flyer (like LJax).

QBs with round 1 grades go Top 10ish, it's just how it goes. We're unlikely to see a stronger consensus prospect than Haskins at 15-20. If we're picking there we're probably looking at a tradup into the bottom portion of the Top 10 for a similar consensus talent.



There is an argument for waiting until next year but pointing to a stronger class and banking on the rest of league cooperating with the Giants is an unrealistic expectation. QB is a different animal, they don't fall.

Ourlads has Haskins as the 4th best prospect in the draft and said he is good as any QB drafted last year.

https://www.ourlads.com/top-32-college-senior-prospects/nfl-draft/2018/3534721

Because you've already made your point about it only being one voice and not even a scout, but a media talking head? I mean, wouldn't it be a bit hypocritical if you puffed out your chest with only the exact same amount of evidence that you were claiming wasn't enough in that previous thread?

Because you've already made your point about it only being one voice and not even a scout, but a media talking head? I mean, wouldn't it be a bit hypocritical if you puffed out your chest with only the exact same amount of evidence that you were claiming wasn't enough in that previous thread?

Exactly why I said I was not going to say anything...

Because you've already made your point about it only being one voice and not even a scout, but a media talking head? I mean, wouldn't it be a bit hypocritical if you puffed out your chest with only the exact same amount of evidence that you were claiming wasn't enough in that previous thread?





Exactly why I said I'm not going to say anything...

But by the way, you have to keep one thing in mind I was not the one who used the term "Several Scouts". That was another poster which is why I pointed out only one media head

The ideal scenario is that teams trade up for both Murray and Haskins and a guy like Josh Allen is there at 6.



John Allen is a nice prospect but you can't win with a shit QB especially when you you have no viable plan to remedy that.

beat the drum. 13 career starts in college playing with superior talent and having a clean pocket on every throw. It makes no sense

The way people manufacture arguments for and against QBs Ten Ton Hammer : 2/25/2019 6:02 pm : link is like a broken record. Same stuff year after year.

So to put in context twostepgiants : 2/25/2019 6:06 pm : link Mayfield went 1

Darnold went 3



The Giants have the 6 pick



Allen was trade up for at 7



He has Murray ranked at same as Allen



That seems to say that his grade is worth the 6 pick

If the argument is that twostepgiants : 2/25/2019 6:09 pm : link The Giants should get a QB at the 6 who has a better grade then guys who went 1 and 3



Then you are creating a situation that is not possible



Or maybe thats the point?

The ideal scenario is that teams trade up for both Murray and Haskins and a guy like Josh Allen is there at 6.







John Allen is a nice prospect but you can't win with a shit QB especially when you you have no viable plan to remedy that.



Josh... In comment 14306539 Pep22 said:Josh...

So, we're ruling out Tua, Fromm, Lawrence too in that case? Sounds like we'll be wheeling out Manning until he's 60. In comment 14306541 Chip said:So, we're ruling out Tua, Fromm, Lawrence too in that case? Sounds like we'll be wheeling out Manning until he's 60.

...until we fix the problem In comment 14306544 Ten Ton Hammer said:...until we fix the problem

And raise your hand twostepgiants : 2/25/2019 6:13 pm : link If you Argued against a QB last year because they were "flawed" and said "wait til next year" even though this class was projected to be worse and are now using last years grades to bash this years class

So, we're ruling out Tua, Fromm, Lawrence too in that case? Sounds like we'll be wheeling out Manning until he's 60.



If you’ve paid attention to jtgiants and jonc in the last week, they’ve both heard through the grapevine the NYG like Fromm. In comment 14306550 Pep22 said:If you’ve paid attention to jtgiants and jonc in the last week, they’ve both heard through the grapevine the NYG like Fromm.

...until we fix the problem

Yep we definitely NEED to fix that problem with the offensive line. 7 years overdue. In comment 14306552 Pep22 said:Yep we definitely NEED to fix that problem with the offensive line. 7 years overdue.

So, we're ruling out Tua, Fromm, Lawrence too in that case? Sounds like we'll be wheeling out Manning until he's 60.







If you’ve paid attention to jtgiants and jonc in the last week, they’ve both heard through the grapevine the NYG like Fromm.

Fromm looks like he going to be a good one. In comment 14306555 The_Boss said:Fromm looks like he going to be a good one.

Trade draft picks for Rosen - thats the answer PatersonPlank : 2/25/2019 6:37 pm : link Then AZ can draft Murray

But by the way, you have to keep one thing in mind I was not the one who used the term "Several Scouts". That was another poster which is why I pointed out only one media head



You want to keep going with this? In comment 14306528 montanagiant said:You want to keep going with this?

But by the way, you have to keep one thing in mind I was not the one who used the term "Several Scouts". That was another poster which is why I pointed out only one media head







You want to keep going with this?

LOL, no that's why I said I was not going to say anything. In comment 14306569 arcarsenal said:LOL, no that's why I said I was not going to say anything.

. arcarsenal : 2/25/2019 6:40 pm : link I was mocked for using Lance Zierlein's opinion an example.... since then, Bucky Brooks has been favorable towards Haskins, McShay seems to have him on par with where he had Rosen/Allen... but the mighty Dan Jeremiah is all the proof we need, I suppose.



The combine still hasn't happened, by the way.



But - hey, if you want to re-spark this argument, I'm game!

Arc, I will always respect your opinion.... That was a dumb argument In comment 14306576 arcarsenal said:Arc, I will always respect your opinion.... That was a dumb argument

Haskins AcidTest : 2/25/2019 6:48 pm : link will more than likely be gone by #6, and I don't see the Giants trading up for him. Nor should they. I also don't see them taking Lock or Murray at #6. I think they'll either take the best edge rusher, or trade back a little to get another pick in the top 100.

Even the best analysts have no where near a 100% hit percentage.



My mind hasnt changed on Haskins. I see a guy in his first year making reads and precise not just general accuracy throws in a pro-style offense. Is he perfect? No. But alot of NFL translateable traits and with a demeanor/personality the Giants gravitate to at QB. In comment 14306575 arcarsenal said:Even the best analysts have no where near a 100% hit percentage.My mind hasnt changed on Haskins. I see a guy in his first year making reads and precise not just general accuracy throws in a pro-style offense. Is he perfect? No. But alot of NFL translateable traits and with a demeanor/personality the Giants gravitate to at QB.

and what do you call it in my case? I was impressed by what I saw of Haskins and wanted us to draft him. Jeremiah's review shakes up my belief because of my respect for him. In comment 14306515 Deejboy said:and what do you call it in my case? I was impressed by what I saw of Haskins and wanted us to draft him. Jeremiah's review shakes up my belief because of my respect for him.

I probably put him ahead of those guys, but what this DOES tell me is that in a class like 2020, there will likely be a guy of Haskins's caliber sitting there at the middle or bottom half of the 1st round. Everyone is saying we need to take a QB at #6 simply because we're picking at #6 and it's so rare we pick this high. Next year we could be picking #15 or #20 blah blah blah. Okay, even if that's the case we could probably get a guy of Haskins's caliber at #15 or #20 in the 2020 draft. So why waste a top 10 (almost top 5) pick on him when we could come away with a blue chip pass rusher? We don't exactly have the chance to get a potentially elite defensive playmaker every year either, and those are pretty damn important too.







I doubt pretty strongly we'll be picking as low as #15 or #20 in 2020, but I don't think we can be making picks in this draft with an eye towards the next draft. For instance we might like Fromm and/or Tua now, but what if one of those guys gets hurt? What if we aren't in a position to be able to draft them?



I think we need to address the QB spot because right now we're in the worst place to be: paying a lot of money for a guy that isn't earning it. But it looks like the mandate has come down that Eli is to be the QB in 2019. Given that, I think drafting any QB in this draft is probably a waste of a pick (like Lauletta probably will end up being a waste of a pick, and Webb before him). That points to the problem this front office/ownership has with it's relationship to Eli Manning, but that's a different issue.



The Eli issue aside, if a QB must be drafted in this particular draft, I don't think drafting Haskins at #6 makes much sense. Trading up for him, even less so.

So to recap, we shouldn’t draft a qb this year and are foolish to count on drafting a qb next year but we need to draft a qb so we can get rid of Eli. In comment 14306491 Go Terps said:So to recap, we shouldn’t draft a qb this year and are foolish to count on drafting a qb next year but we need to draft a qb so we can get rid of Eli.

Bill L Go Terps : 2/25/2019 7:14 pm : link No. To recap, if the Giants aren't going to grow up and realized it's over with Eli, then drafting a QB now is a waste of a year for that player.



If they do the right thing and cut Eli, then they'd be better served in this draft to take a QB in round 2 or later.



Clear enough for you?

Nope Bill L : 2/25/2019 7:16 pm : link Because that’s cutting him purely for the sake of cutting him. It doesn’t solve our future problem and leaves in worse shape for the present.

No, it's cutting him for the sake of getting $17M in cap savings. Eli's level of play isn't worth $17M, let alone the $23M he'll cost if they don't cut him.



The solution is to draft a QB and play him. Or play the QB we already drafted. Or acquire a cheap QB off someone's depth chart. Dave Te suggested Kyle Sloter could be had for a 5th round pick in trade. That would be a preferable solution to paying Eli what he has coming to him. In comment 14306603 Bill L said:No, it's cutting him for the sake of getting $17M in cap savings. Eli's level of play isn't worth $17M, let alone the $23M he'll cost if they don't cut him.The solution is to draft a QB and play him. Or play the QB we already drafted. Or acquire a cheap QB off someone's depth chart. Dave Te suggested Kyle Sloter could be had for a 5th round pick in trade. That would be a preferable solution to paying Eli what he has coming to him.

I’d agree with you if I heard management say that they were constraine Bill L : 2/25/2019 7:28 pm : link In fact, I think if there was something they couldn’t do, they actually would cut him. I just don’t think they feel that way.

Overpaying is bad policy whether or not you're constrained Go Terps : 2/25/2019 7:31 pm : link And while the Giants might not be up against it with the cap, they are still in the bottom half of the league in cap space... Ridiculous given the pathetic state of the roster.

If what you need to hear is an NFL front office say that, that's setting a bar that would never be met. No team will ever be that forthcoming. In comment 14306606 Bill L said:If what you need to hear is an NFL front office say that, that's setting a bar that would never be met. No team will ever be that forthcoming.

If the Giants aren’t going to grow up? Wtf? Holy shit you are an insufferable air bag. In comment 14306600 Go Terps said:If the Giants aren’t going to grow up? Wtf? Holy shit you are an insufferable air bag.

If what you need to hear is an NFL front office say that, that's setting a bar that would never be met. No team will ever be that forthcoming.

You’re right. I probably should rephrase that so people wouldn’t take it literally. In comment 14306616 Ten Ton Hammer said:You’re right. I probably should rephrase that so people wouldn’t take it literally.

I really wouldn’t put any stock in this ryanmkeane : 2/25/2019 8:56 pm : link Bucky Brooks said he’s better than any of the prospects last year. The ultimate truth probably lies somewhere in between. Lots of these takes will be happening the next few months. Fact is - if giants meet with him and they love the talent to go along with the character and background, he’s the pick.

If the Giants draft a QB in round 2 or later, they might as well wipe their ass with that pick right now and flush it down the toilet.



The focus should be to maximize all of the picks they have and get the most quality players possible.



There’s too many people on this site letting the QB position drive the entire narrative of the off-season. In comment 14306600 Go Terps said:If the Giants draft a QB in round 2 or later, they might as well wipe their ass with that pick right now and flush it down the toilet.The focus should be to maximize all of the picks they have and get the most quality players possible.There’s too many people on this site letting the QB position drive the entire narrative of the off-season.

This is called confirmation bias.



Not really, I acknowledged he's just one draftnik. In comment 14306515 Deejboy said:Not really, I acknowledged he's just one draftnik.

There is some bias given how I wrote it JonC : 2/25/2019 9:19 pm : link qualifier notwithstanding. I have also given a number of reasons during scouting season why I don't think he'll be the pick, as well. jtgiants recent info also appears to lean in the same direction.

No problem with not ryanmkeane : 2/25/2019 9:46 pm : link taking Haskins if they don't have conviction. But Gettleman and Shurmur are out the door if we suck again + Haskins plays well for another team next year. And then we are starting all over for the third time in 5 seasons.

At some point ryanmkeane : 2/25/2019 9:47 pm : link this team has to take a chance on a young talented QB at the top of the draft. The later we wait on this decision, the longer it continues to be the case that we simply have zero plan for what's going on here.

It's going to be fun to watch when you all get what you want. We'll draft whatever pass rusher you want at #6. Bypass QB again. And suck ass again next year. Except we probably won't be bad enough to get one of those stud QBs next year. Then what? Then what is the solution, what will you propose then?



We are going to be fukadomed seven ways from Sunday at the QB position, and none of you are going to see the sunshine until it was too late.



No QB prospect is ever going to be good enough for any of you. Two years from now, Trevor Lawrence is going to suck; there will be another reason to criticize him. It's honestly getting old already. In comment 14306455 JonC said:It's going to be fun to watch when you all get what you want. We'll draft whatever pass rusher you want at #6. Bypass QB again. And suck ass again next year. Except we probably won't be bad enough to get one of those stud QBs next year. Then what? Then what is the solution, what will you propose then?We are going to be fukadomed seven ways from Sunday at the QB position, and none of you are going to see the sunshine until it was too late.No QB prospect is ever going to be good enough for any of you. Two years from now, Trevor Lawrence is going to suck; there will be another reason to criticize him. It's honestly getting old already.

The other factor ryanmkeane : 2/25/2019 9:52 pm : link that nobody seems to be talking about, and I really don't know why, is that we a) don't know what our pick is going to be next year and b) don't know which QBs are going to enter the draft. Herbert is a lock because he's a senior. Tua and Fromm will have played 3 years...is it a lock they both declare? If one of them doesn't, that makes it even harder to ensure that we get one of these 3 guys.



If the argument is "hey, Tua, Fromm, and Herbert" are all significantly better prospects than Haskins" ....a) nobody really believes that that statement is definitely true and b) again...we have no idea where we are going to be picking! We could be picking at 20 and then we trade maybe 3 first rounders to move up.

Giants38 ryanmkeane : 2/25/2019 9:53 pm : link i've been feeling the same vibe around here. Every QB prospect needs to be the next Peyton Manning, or else we can't draft him.



Haskins has been compared to Jared Goff by a good amount of draft experts. I'd take Jared Goff in a millisecond right now.

It’s a philosophical question I guess Bill L : 2/25/2019 9:55 pm : link Should I take the sure fifty cents now or hold for a chance at a dollar later.



Personally, I think the chances are actually better than you do, that we will get the dollar.

Doesn’t have to be Peyton Manning Bill L : 2/25/2019 9:56 pm : link It why settle for not quite good enough? That smacks of desperation to me. I mean I concede we are verging on desperate but I think we do have a 2-draft window.

Lest we forget Eli Manning ryanmkeane : 2/25/2019 9:58 pm : link was absolutely dreadful his rookie year. But we took him and then built really good teams around him from 05-12. Drafting a QB isn't based on college production, it's about the projection. Everyone is knocking Haskins because he can't run a 4.3 40 and has only started 1 year. Last time I checked, QBs have to love the game, have good leadership qualities, and have the arm talent to be really good in the NFL. Haskins checks off all the boxes, and he's a local kid to boot. But hey, let's continue to bash the fact that he had a...wait for it...good offensive line in college.

Bill L ryanmkeane : 2/25/2019 10:00 pm : link your argument of 50 cents or a dollar doesn't really hold water...we have no idea how any of these QBs are going to end up. They are all 75 cents until their career starts to unfold.

Quote: your argument of 50 cents or a dollar doesn't really hold water...we have no idea how any of these QBs are going to end up. They are all 75 cents until their career starts to unfold. then it really doesn’t matter who we pick then, does it? In comment 14306703 ryanmkeane said:then it really doesn’t matter who we pick then, does it?

Bill it absolutely does matter who we pick ryanmkeane : 2/25/2019 10:05 pm : link ....but this whole situation is getting to a point of ridiculousness. Every college QB has warts. Obviously you can't just take random shots at the dart board...but we haven't taken any shots in 3 years. Legitimate shots...not the mid round BS we have been trying to do.

75 cents is 75 cents Bill L : 2/25/2019 10:10 pm : link But the consensus seems to be 50 vs a dollar. And I do think our window is this plus next years draft. I’m a patient investor.

Fair enough. But the consensus for fans and NFL people alike is that the time has long since passed for Giants to move on from Manning. We've been patient investors for years now, with absolutely zero ROI. In comment 14306709 Bill L said:Fair enough. But the consensus for fans and NFL people alike is that the time has long since passed for Giants to move on from Manning. We've been patient investors for years now, with absolutely zero ROI.

You need to have a lot more than just a good arm and love for the game. Davis Webb had a great arm and this time last year he was intent on working harder than anyone to become the next NYG franchise QB. Yeah, the problem is he just wasn't very good.



"Projection" is a nice word to use, but you better hope you're not looking at a guy's future projection with rose-colored glasses simply because it would be very convenient for him to be "Mr. Right".



Sure, you're going to see a lot of draftniks mocking Haskins to the Giants, that doesn't mean he's worth the #6 pick and that doesn't mean he's going to be the next SB-winning QB in blue. A lot of "experts" are mocking him to the Giants simply because the Giants obviously need a QB and he is the best traditional pocket QB in this class. They're simply putting 2-and-2 together and trying to predict what the Giants will do, but a lot of times you hear them predict Haskins to NYG and have the nerve to say "now this isn't what I would do but this is what I'm guessing the Giants will do" as though they know better than Giants brass despite having never worked an actual job for an NFL team.



Luckily I trust that DG, based on what he did last year, will only take Haskins if he believes he's worth the #6 pick. Right now I'm leaning toward him NOT taking Haskins because his value is below #6 overall.



We can't take a QB just to "take a chance" on a guy because "Eli's time is up" etc., if we take Haskins and he isn't the guy that means we will have missed on an important top 10 pick (as we did with Flowers and Apple, setting the franchise back half a decade) AND we will be invested in the wrong QB for the next 5 years. That is what is called QB hell. The very thing the posters who are clamoring the Giants desperately grab Haskins are afraid of.

In comment 14306701 ryanmkeane said:You need to have a lot more than just a good arm and love for the game. Davis Webb had a great arm and this time last year he was intent on working harder than anyone to become the next NYG franchise QB. Yeah, the problem is he just wasn't very good."Projection" is a nice word to use, but you better hope you're not looking at a guy's future projection with rose-colored glasses simply because it would be very convenient for him to be "Mr. Right".Sure, you're going to see a lot of draftniks mocking Haskins to the Giants, that doesn't mean he's worth the #6 pick and that doesn't mean he's going to be the next SB-winning QB in blue. A lot of "experts" are mocking him to the Giants simply because the Giants obviously need a QB and he is the best traditional pocket QB in this class. They're simply putting 2-and-2 together and trying to predict what the Giants will do, but a lot of times you hear them predict Haskins to NYG and have the nerve to say "now this isn't what I would do but this is what I'm guessing the Giants will do" as though they know better than Giants brass despite having never worked an actual job for an NFL team.Luckily I trust that DG, based on what he did last year, will only take Haskins if he believes he's worth the #6 pick. Right now I'm leaning toward him NOT taking Haskins because his value is below #6 overall.We can't take a QB just to "take a chance" on a guy because "Eli's time is up" etc., if we take Haskins and he isn't the guy that means we will have missed on an important top 10 pick (as we did with Flowers and Apple, setting the franchise back half a decade) AND we will be invested in the wrong QB for the next 5 years. That is what is called QB hell. The very thing the posters who are clamoring the Giants desperately grab Haskins are afraid of.

I will not be convinced that Eli is done... GeorgeAdams33 : 2/25/2019 11:13 pm : link until I see him fail behind a decent line. I believe that if you fix the line properly once and for all Eli will do very well. As we trust and rely more on the running game Eli can become more of a game manager. The guy has never had any kind of injury to speak of. I will not feel like we got the most out of him if we don't fix the line and let the man operate. I don't care how old he is. He moves as bad as always did and it's always been good enough. His arm is not spent. Why everyone considers it an absolute must that we have a young franchise QB who will obviously push Eli out the door is beyond me.



We should choose the best talent in the draft just like we did last year and that doesn't point towards a QB or bust situation at #6. If we fall in love with a QB then fine, but I believe that it's most likely we draft the best player available which will probably end up being a difference maker for the defense.

Leg of Theisman ryanmkeane : 12:06 am : link you basically just made my point. At the end of the day, however you slice it, it’s just a bunch of words and excuses to come to the same conclusion: pass on a QB yet again.

You need to have a lot more than just a good arm and love for the game. Davis Webb had a great arm and this time last year he was intent on working harder than anyone to become the next NYG franchise QB. Yeah, the problem is he just wasn't very good.



"Projection" is a nice word to use, but you better hope you're not looking at a guy's future projection with rose-colored glasses simply because it would be very convenient for him to be "Mr. Right".



Sure, you're going to see a lot of draftniks mocking Haskins to the Giants, that doesn't mean he's worth the #6 pick and that doesn't mean he's going to be the next SB-winning QB in blue. A lot of "experts" are mocking him to the Giants simply because the Giants obviously need a QB and he is the best traditional pocket QB in this class. They're simply putting 2-and-2 together and trying to predict what the Giants will do, but a lot of times you hear them predict Haskins to NYG and have the nerve to say "now this isn't what I would do but this is what I'm guessing the Giants will do" as though they know better than Giants brass despite having never worked an actual job for an NFL team.



Luckily I trust that DG, based on what he did last year, will only take Haskins if he believes he's worth the #6 pick. Right now I'm leaning toward him NOT taking Haskins because his value is below #6 overall.



We can't take a QB just to "take a chance" on a guy because "Eli's time is up" etc., if we take Haskins and he isn't the guy that means we will have missed on an important top 10 pick (as we did with Flowers and Apple, setting the franchise back half a decade) AND we will be invested in the wrong QB for the next 5 years. That is what is called QB hell. The very thing the posters who are clamoring the Giants desperately grab Haskins are afraid of.



QB Hell is also playing with a decaying QB who most non-Giants fans objectively view as finished, a guy who has thrown 40 TD passes over his last 31 games in a league where QBs now routinely throw 30 TDs in a season. Do people not realize this.



Eli was below average in nearly every QB metric last year. If you don't believe a QB is worth it at 6, fine. But please stop with the, "you can't take a QB at 6; if you miss it's QB hell". It's garbage. At some point you have to take the plunge. I think Haskins or Murray are well worth the 6 pick. Some here don't. But what bugs me more than anything is this nonsense that we can just pick a QB whenever we want. Like next year we'll be perfectly set up to get a QB. If that happens, good bet is it's because Eli was dreadful...again. In comment 14306737 Leg of Theismann said:QB Hell is also playing with a decaying QB who most non-Giants fans objectively view as finished, a guy who has thrown 40 TD passes over his last 31 games in a league where QBs now routinely throw 30 TDs in a season. Do people not realize this.Eli was below average in nearly every QB metric last year. If you don't believe a QB is worth it at 6, fine. But please stop with the, "you can't take a QB at 6; if you miss it's QB hell". It's garbage. At some point you have to take the plunge. I think Haskins or Murray are well worth the 6 pick. Some here don't. But what bugs me more than anything is this nonsense that we can just pick a QB whenever we want. Like next year we'll be perfectly set up to get a QB. If that happens, good bet is it's because Eli was dreadful...again.

You need to have a lot more than just a good arm and love for the game. Davis Webb had a great arm and this time last year he was intent on working harder than anyone to become the next NYG franchise QB. Yeah, the problem is he just wasn't very good.



"Projection" is a nice word to use, but you better hope you're not looking at a guy's future projection with rose-colored glasses simply because it would be very convenient for him to be "Mr. Right".



Sure, you're going to see a lot of draftniks mocking Haskins to the Giants, that doesn't mean he's worth the #6 pick and that doesn't mean he's going to be the next SB-winning QB in blue. A lot of "experts" are mocking him to the Giants simply because the Giants obviously need a QB and he is the best traditional pocket QB in this class. They're simply putting 2-and-2 together and trying to predict what the Giants will do, but a lot of times you hear them predict Haskins to NYG and have the nerve to say "now this isn't what I would do but this is what I'm guessing the Giants will do" as though they know better than Giants brass despite having never worked an actual job for an NFL team.



Luckily I trust that DG, based on what he did last year, will only take Haskins if he believes he's worth the #6 pick. Right now I'm leaning toward him NOT taking Haskins because his value is below #6 overall.



We can't take a QB just to "take a chance" on a guy because "Eli's time is up" etc., if we take Haskins and he isn't the guy that means we will have missed on an important top 10 pick (as we did with Flowers and Apple, setting the franchise back half a decade) AND we will be invested in the wrong QB for the next 5 years. That is what is called QB hell. The very thing the posters who are clamoring the Giants desperately grab Haskins are afraid of.







QB Hell is also playing with a decaying QB who most non-Giants fans objectively view as finished, a guy who has thrown 40 TD passes over his last 31 games in a league where QBs now routinely throw 30 TDs in a season. Do people not realize this.



Eli was below average in nearly every QB metric last year. If you don't believe a QB is worth it at 6, fine. But please stop with the, "you can't take a QB at 6; if you miss it's QB hell". It's garbage. At some point you have to take the plunge. I think Haskins or Murray are well worth the 6 pick. Some here don't. But what bugs me more than anything is this nonsense that we can just pick a QB whenever we want. Like next year we'll be perfectly set up to get a QB. If that happens, good bet is it's because Eli was dreadful...again.

The fact you refuse to acknowledge the obvious poor play of the O-Line for the last few years illustrates an obvious lack of how a Football team works and therefore your whole point is absurd In comment 14306751 Giants38 said:The fact you refuse to acknowledge the obvious poor play of the O-Line for the last few years illustrates an obvious lack of how a Football team works and therefore your whole point is absurd

It's going to be fun to watch when you all get what you want. We'll draft whatever pass rusher you want at #6. Bypass QB again. And suck ass again next year. Except we probably won't be bad enough to get one of those stud QBs next year. Then what? Then what is the solution, what will you propose then?



We are going to be fukadomed seven ways from Sunday at the QB position, and none of you are going to see the sunshine until it was too late.



No QB prospect is ever going to be good enough for any of you. Two years from now, Trevor Lawrence is going to suck; there will be another reason to criticize him. It's honestly getting old already.



Your arguments are the same over and over, and they are desperate.



I look at building a team with a longer perspective, and realize it will take a few to assemble the talent of a contender. I proceed accordingly, I do not draft (or sign UFAs) wreaking of desperation.



Obviously, you do not find peace in my perspective. Your perspective is too narrow and desperate for my taste. I suggest you try and communicate with others who share your one track mind. In comment 14306689 Giants38 said:Your arguments are the same over and over, and they are desperate.I look at building a team with a longer perspective, and realize it will take a few to assemble the talent of a contender. I proceed accordingly, I do not draft (or sign UFAs) wreaking of desperation.Obviously, you do not find peace in my perspective. Your perspective is too narrow and desperate for my taste. I suggest you try and communicate with others who share your one track mind.

We should choose the best talent in the draft just like we did last year and that doesn't point towards a QB or bust situation at #6. If we fall in love with a QB then fine, but I believe that it's most likely we draft the best player available which will probably end up being a difference maker for the defense.

you should go on youtube and watch some old highlights of Eli. He's nowhere near as quick as he once was. Quick, meaning his footwork. He could never pick up extra yards scrambling or even evade the rush really but he moves like he's standing in mud now. Plus, he's shell shocked (understandably) after all these years and often makes the wrong decision, checks down too quickly or falls over before he's being hit. In comment 14306740 GeorgeAdams33 said:you should go on youtube and watch some old highlights of Eli. He's nowhere near as quick as he once was. Quick, meaning his footwork. He could never pick up extra yards scrambling or even evade the rush really but he moves like he's standing in mud now. Plus, he's shell shocked (understandably) after all these years and often makes the wrong decision, checks down too quickly or falls over before he's being hit.

We should choose the best talent in the draft just like we did last year and that doesn't point towards a QB or bust situation at #6. If we fall in love with a QB then fine, but I believe that it's most likely we draft the best player available which will probably end up being a difference maker for the defense.





you should go on youtube and watch some old highlights of Eli. He's nowhere near as quick as he once was. Quick, meaning his footwork. He could never pick up extra yards scrambling or even evade the rush really but he moves like he's standing in mud now. Plus, he's shell shocked (understandably) after all these years and often makes the wrong decision, checks down too quickly or falls over before he's being hit.



I do that all the time - those old youtube vids of Eli prior to 2011...he was awesome.

Tell you what - Eli did A LOT back then to make an average OL look good. In comment 14307073 Strahan91 said:I do that all the time - those old youtube vids of Eli prior to 2011...he was awesome.Tell you what - Eli did A LOT back then to make an average OL look good.

QB Hell is also playing with a decaying QB who most non-Giants fans objectively view as finished, a guy who has thrown 40 TD passes over his last 31 games in a league where QBs now routinely throw 30 TDs in a season. Do people not realize this.



Eli was below average in nearly every QB metric last year. If you don't believe a QB is worth it at 6, fine. But please stop with the, "you can't take a QB at 6; if you miss it's QB hell". It's garbage. At some point you have to take the plunge. I think Haskins or Murray are well worth the 6 pick. Some here don't. But what bugs me more than anything is this nonsense that we can just pick a QB whenever we want. Like next year we'll be perfectly set up to get a QB. If that happens, good bet is it's because Eli was dreadful...again.



All of us want to take the plunge. However, unlike yourself, several want to walk around the pool rather than merely plunge into the shallow end.



And, you miss the definition of "QB Hell". It's being stuck with a series of QB's built on high draft capital (and corresponding contracts) without success and thus having to commit your top pick to a QB over and over again. i.e., drafting from desperation and therefore not getting the right pick, so you have to keep repeating it. It's not the same thing at all as what we have where people advocate moving on through a reasoned plan, even if it means delaying the transition so that you can actually get the right pick and not be in QB Hell. *Hell* implies an eternity of pain, not a single season in front of us. In comment 14306751 Giants38 said:All of us want to take the plunge. However, unlike yourself, several want to walk around the pool rather than merely plunge into the shallow end.And, you miss the definition of "QB Hell". It's being stuck with a series of QB's built on high draft capital (and corresponding contracts) without success and thus having to commit your top pick to a QB over and over again. i.e., drafting from desperation and therefore not getting the right pick, so you have to keep repeating it. It's not the same thing at all as what we have where people advocate moving on through a reasoned plan, even if it means delaying the transition so that you can actually get the right pick and not be in QB Hell. *Hell* implies an eternity of pain, not a single season in front of us.