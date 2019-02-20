Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects NFL Draft 2.0 (Feb 25th)

|
|Quote:
|Murray and/or Haskins are his 14th and 18th guys. For the NYG, I’d be happy with any of his 3 ranked 7-9.
|Someone else has Wilkins at or near the top. He is my #3 overall player right now and has been since December. Him and Q Williams have the same grade for me
|Someone else has Wilkins at or near the top. He is my #3 overall player right now and has been since December. Him and Q Williams have the same grade for me
|in a well-functioning offense. Why would you take a TE high?
|All the physical tools, but lackadaisical attitude. Will turn it on in big moments and shows the hate to lose attitude, but its only on game day in hyped up situations. Gets lazy in lesser situations or against lesser competition. That's my impression of him.
| Hockenson is an intriguing selection because of his blocking prowess.
They could shift to more of a 3 TE set with Engram being the one to flex out.
With better blockers like Rhett and Hockensen, Barkley would have a even bigger impact.
| “Overall, Haskins has the necessary tools to win games from the pocket, but his success will depend greatly on his protection.”
This is another concern I have with Haskins - he needs ideal protection. Sound familiar?
It’s time to move on from these pocket only guys and go with the more athletic type, improvisor QB...
In comment 14306836 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Hockenson is an intriguing selection because of his blocking prowess.
They could shift to more of a 3 TE set with Engram being the one to flex out.
With better blockers like Rhett and Hockensen, Barkley would have a even bigger impact.
Taking a TE at #6 because of his “blocking prowess” really makes sense to you?
In comment 14306923 bw in dc said:
In comment 14306836 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Hockenson is an intriguing selection because of his blocking prowess.
They could shift to more of a 3 TE set with Engram being the one to flex out.
With better blockers like Rhett and Hockensen, Barkley would have a even bigger impact.
Taking a TE at #6 because of his “blocking prowess” really makes sense to you?
I said it would be intriguing. Not in a vacuum, assuming they shored up the RT position and that they were all in on Eli for one more year. Eli now would function much better with a cleaner pocket and a good run game. Hockensen and a 3 TE set would allow the Giants to dictate the offense.
We can run on you with this heavy set so bring in the LBs. Then we split out Engram and Hockensen out with OBJ and SHep to mismatch your coverage with Barkley as a option. Hockensen is also a very good receiver.
So more than making sense, I find the idea of it interesting. Doubt it happens.
In comment 14306935 bw in dc said:
"Overall, Haskins has the necessary tools to win games from the pocket, but his success will depend greatly on his protection."
This is another concern I have with Haskins - he needs ideal protection. Sound familiar?
It’s time to move on from these pocket only guys and go with the more athletic type, improvisor QB...
Yes, sounds similar to our two time Super Bowl MVP QB we currently have. If there is a "young Eli" in this draft, I run to the podium to grab him again at #6. I actually sprint
|Someone else has Wilkins at or near the top. He is my #3 overall player right now and has been since December. Him and Q Williams have the same grade for me
In comment 14306844 Sy'56 said:
Someone else has Wilkins at or near the top. He is my #3 overall player right now and has been since December. Him and Q Williams have the same grade for me
You think he should be in play for us at 6?
|
Eli was a better college QB than Haskins. Played against superior competition and demonstrated he could make plays under pressure. And Eli played with FAR less talent than Haskins. This year alone, Haskins was playing with at least 6 pros per play. At least half of them will be taken the third round or sooner.
Regardless, in today's game, and with the demise of skilled olinemen, I'd much rather take my chances with a more athletic QB who can improvise than a traditional pocket QB.
In comment 14307146 bw in dc said:
Eli was a better college QB than Haskins. Played against superior competition and demonstrated he could make plays under pressure. And Eli played with FAR less talent than Haskins. This year alone, Haskins was playing with at least 6 pros per play. At least half of them will be taken the third round or sooner.
Regardless, in today's game, and with the demise of skilled olinemen, I'd much rather take my chances with a more athletic QB who can improvise than a traditional pocket QB.
Did you ever stop to think that Haskins made those 6 players better, especially the WRs, because he was so accurate and managed to make the correct reads. No matter how good his team was, he still had 70% accuracy, 50 TDs and only 8 INTs. Those other "pro players" reaped the benefit of his ability as much as he enjoyed success from their ability.
I don't know if DG is considering him at #6, but he very much seems to be worthy of a top 10 pick.
Murray is exciting and much better than I perceived. But he is still only 5'9.5" and now 206 lbs. Size does matter in the NFL. That size makes him Tiki size for perspective. But he seemed so slight standing next to Haskins and Tua in the Heisman photo.
|this year
In comment 14307354 gidiefor said:
this year
Totally agreed.
Blue chipper at #2 last year
Blue chipper at #6 this year
Blue chipper at #1 next year
This team will be bad ass in two years.
In comment 14306935 bw in dc said:
"Overall, Haskins has the necessary tools to win games from the pocket, but his success will depend greatly on his protection."
This is another concern I have with Haskins - he needs ideal protection. Sound familiar?
It’s time to move on from these pocket only guys and go with the more athletic type, improvisor QB...
Yes, sounds similar to our two time Super Bowl MVP QB we currently have. If there is a "young Eli" in this draft, I run to the podium to grab him again at #6. I actually sprint
| says they are...then the NYG better tank the hell out of this season to get one of them.
If they roll out Fromm/Tua/Herbert, a 23 yr old SB, a 28 yr old OBJ, a 25 yr old EE, 26 yr old SS a stud DL of youngters Hill (24), Dalvin (26), bring back LC (27), a stud #6 draft pick from this year rushing the QB...
Now that's a young core you can make a run with. Sign me up for that.
Let them all grow together and get good - that's a 4-5 year window to make a couple of Super Bowl runs.
In comment 14307348 section125 said:
In comment 14307146 bw in dc said:
Eli was a better college QB than Haskins. Played against superior competition and demonstrated he could make plays under pressure. And Eli played with FAR less talent than Haskins. This year alone, Haskins was playing with at least 6 pros per play. At least half of them will be taken the third round or sooner.
Regardless, in today's game, and with the demise of skilled olinemen, I'd much rather take my chances with a more athletic QB who can improvise than a traditional pocket QB.
Did you ever stop to think that Haskins made those 6 players better, especially the WRs, because he was so accurate and managed to make the correct reads. No matter how good his team was, he still had 70% accuracy, 50 TDs and only 8 INTs. Those other "pro players" reaped the benefit of his ability as much as he enjoyed success from their ability.
I don't know if DG is considering him at #6, but he very much seems to be worthy of a top 10 pick.
Murray is exciting and much better than I perceived. But he is still only 5'9.5" and now 206 lbs. Size does matter in the NFL. That size makes him Tiki size for perspective. But he seemed so slight standing next to Haskins and Tua in the Heisman photo.
I watched a lot of OSU games this year. Haskins did a great job of throwing to guys who were wide open. Thats a lot of the WR doing.
|Here's how Haskins and Murray compare to the last QB1s selected since Luck in some critical areas. Think of this as adjusted completion percentage. The colors are tiers. Green = top quartile in my database. Then Yellow, Orange, and Red, in that order.
| Dave Te has said on his podcast that he isn't a franchise QB, and Greg Cosell has said his lower body mechanics are a problem. Jeremiah has said that he will rely heavily on the quality of his protection.
So how does this line up for the Giants, who run a WCO and have a poor offensive line that includes:
- a recently signed left tackle who is vulnerable to speed rushers
- a center coming off injury who played in 2 games last year and, at the time of his injury, had to do a better job getting everyone on assignment (Sy's words, not mine)
And again, if Eli is coming back in 2019 why waste a year of a premium pick so the QB can sit on the bench? And before you say, "It worked for Patrick Mahomes", let me reply with another Dave Te quote from his podcast: "There is no Mahomes in this draft."
| Dave Te has said on his podcast that he isn't a franchise QB, and Greg Cosell has said his lower body mechanics are a problem. Jeremiah has said that he will rely heavily on the quality of his protection.
So how does this line up for the Giants, who run a WCO and have a poor offensive line that includes:
- a recently signed left tackle who is vulnerable to speed rushers
- a center coming off injury who played in 2 games last year and, at the time of his injury, had to do a better job getting everyone on assignment (Sy's words, not mine)
And again, if Eli is coming back in 2019 why waste a year of a premium pick so the QB can sit on the bench? And before you say, "It worked for Patrick Mahomes", let me reply with another Dave Te quote from his podcast: "There is no Mahomes in this draft."
In comment 14307534 Go Terps said:
Dave Te has said on his podcast that he isn't a franchise QB, and Greg Cosell has said his lower body mechanics are a problem. Jeremiah has said that he will rely heavily on the quality of his protection.
So how does this line up for the Giants, who run a WCO and have a poor offensive line that includes:
- a recently signed left tackle who is vulnerable to speed rushers
- a center coming off injury who played in 2 games last year and, at the time of his injury, had to do a better job getting everyone on assignment (Sy's words, not mine)
And again, if Eli is coming back in 2019 why waste a year of a premium pick so the QB can sit on the bench? And before you say, "It worked for Patrick Mahomes", let me reply with another Dave Te quote from his podcast: "There is no Mahomes in this draft."
1) Lets not go and put stock in ANYTHING Dave Te says. He called Lauletta the next Phil Simms this time last year...
2) It doesn't matter if you think that makes sense or not because if the Giants do draft Haskins he will be sitting behind Eli for a year according to Schwartz, Raanan, Vacciano, basically everyone who's in the know.
3) Because of #2, the Giants will have time to continue building up their OL. If you're drafting a quarterback in the top of the first round, you're not doing it because you think you'll win next year. C'mon, you know that..
In comment 14307537 Strahan91 said:
In comment 14307534 Go Terps said:
Dave Te has said on his podcast that he isn't a franchise QB, and Greg Cosell has said his lower body mechanics are a problem. Jeremiah has said that he will rely heavily on the quality of his protection.
So how does this line up for the Giants, who run a WCO and have a poor offensive line that includes:
- a recently signed left tackle who is vulnerable to speed rushers
- a center coming off injury who played in 2 games last year and, at the time of his injury, had to do a better job getting everyone on assignment (Sy's words, not mine)
And again, if Eli is coming back in 2019 why waste a year of a premium pick so the QB can sit on the bench? And before you say, "It worked for Patrick Mahomes", let me reply with another Dave Te quote from his podcast: "There is no Mahomes in this draft."
1) Lets not go and put stock in ANYTHING Dave Te says. He called Lauletta the next Phil Simms this time last year...
2) It doesn't matter if you think that makes sense or not because if the Giants do draft Haskins he will be sitting behind Eli for a year according to Schwartz, Raanan, Vacciano, basically everyone who's in the know.
3) Because of #2, the Giants will have time to continue building up their OL. If you're drafting a quarterback in the top of the first round, you're not doing it because you think you'll win next year. C'mon, you know that..
1. Maybe Lauletta can actually play. We wouldn't know it because he landed on a team where their idea of developing him is the head coach using him as the butt of a joke to get one over on the media.
2. I'm not doubting that the Giants will go forward with Eli in 2019. I'm saying they are stupid for doing it.
3. If they're going forward with Eli, that tells me they think they can win now (this is backed up by jtgiants's post the other day). Otherwise, why keep him when cutting him saves you $17M on the cap?
Drafting Haskins at #6 is a mistake. The Giants would be doubling down on the mistakes by drafting him and sitting him for the year.
|Everyone on bbi know you think everything the Giants do is stupid. The only thing I'm interested in debating is Haskins the prospect. You clearly don't have anything to bring to that discussion.
|
Did you ever stop to think that Haskins made those 6 players better, especially the WRs, because he was so accurate and managed to make the correct reads. No matter how good his team was, he still had 70% accuracy, 50 TDs and only 8 INTs. Those other "pro players" reaped the benefit of his ability as much as he enjoyed success from their ability.
I don't know if DG is considering him at #6, but he very much seems to be worthy of a top 10 pick.
Murray is exciting and much better than I perceived. But he is still only 5'9.5" and now 206 lbs. Size does matter in the NFL. That size makes him Tiki size for perspective. But he seemed so slight standing next to Haskins and Tua in the Heisman photo.
| The obvious move is Defense. Can’t imagine they are sold on any QBs at 6. Each prospect is high risk and DG needs a sure thing.
I imagine they’ll select the best available DR or ER. Though I’d prefer they trade down, pick up an extra pick and go ER, OT and OG. With the only exception is if Lock is available. Picking up another QB in mid-rounds seems like doubling down on the wrong path