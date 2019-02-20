Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects NFL Draft 2.0 (Feb 25th) M.S. : 2/26/2019 8:06 am



T.J. Hockenson, TE Iowa has now moved into the Top 5.



I would love Hockenson... Strip-Sack : 2/26/2019 8:09 am : link as he would improve our offense tremendously IMO but highly doubt they take him at #6.

I think 1-3 go 1-3 in the draft if no trades The_Boss : 2/26/2019 8:16 am : link Murray and/or Haskins are his 14th and 18th guys. For the NYG, I’d be happy with any of his 3 ranked 7-9.

Engram is an impact athlete... Dunedin81 : 2/26/2019 8:24 am : link in a well-functioning offense. Why would you take a TE high?

In a win now scenario for Eli and the Giants Jim in Forest Hills : 2/26/2019 8:27 am : link Hockenson is an intriguing selection because of his blocking prowess.



They could shift to more of a 3 TE set with Engram being the one to flex out.



With better blockers like Rhett and Hockensen, Barkley would have a even bigger impact.

Finally Sy'56 : 2/26/2019 8:35 am : link Someone else has Wilkins at or near the top. He is my #3 overall player right now and has been since December. Him and Q Williams have the same grade for me

Doesn't his description of Rashan Gary remind you of a Reese pick? JohnB : 2/26/2019 8:39 am : link "He has a unique blend of size, speed, explosiveness and power. Unfortunately, it doesn't always translate to production."



Overall, Gary is more of an athlete than football player



Rashan Gary is a Jerry Reese pick, 100%.





You think he should be in play for us at 6? In comment 14306844 Sy'56 said:You think he should be in play for us at 6?

People may call me a homer dep026 : 2/26/2019 8:42 am : link but if Gary can prove to play the edge, which I think he can...



I think he is the no brain pick for us at 6. Best run defender in the draft and his pass rushing skills will improve with time.

Only saw a few Clemson games, but he moves like a quicker Snacks, just not as powerful. I wonder how he would do as a 3-4 DE? In comment 14306844 Sy'56 said:Only saw a few Clemson games, but he moves like a quicker Snacks, just not as powerful. I wonder how he would do as a 3-4 DE?

Murray / Haskins section125 : 2/26/2019 8:47 am : link Sounds like Jeremiah says Haskins does everything better than Murray except run and roll left. He says Murray does not complete his reads..so why is he ranked higher than Haskins? NFL QB is a totally different job from the CFB QB.

Rashan Gary has bust written all over him. rasbutant : 2/26/2019 9:00 am : link All the physical tools, but lackadaisical attitude. Will turn it on in big moments and shows the hate to lose attitude, but its only on game day in hyped up situations. Gets lazy in lesser situations or against lesser competition. That's my impression of him.

I see a lot of quality players ChicagoMarty : 2/26/2019 9:04 am : link available in the second round that could make a positive impact for the Jints.



A slight trade down that brings us another second-round choice would be something that Gettlemen would have to consider imo even though he almost never trades down.

Gary is opening his own agency CromartiesKid21 : 2/26/2019 9:05 am : link he's a smart guy and I think he's just looking to bankroll capital for his future ventures. I can see him noping out of the league in 4-6 years after seeing if his 5th year option is picked up or if he's proven enough to warrant another worthwhile contract to add to his career earnings.

I went back and looked at Jeremiah's top 50 prospects from right Vincenzo : 2/26/2019 9:22 am : link before the 2017 Draft. Patrick Mahomes didn't even make the list. I found that interesting.

He is a true dual threat TE, he is an excellent pass catcher and a damn good blocker. The Giants have too many needs to take a TE at 6 but he is as good of a pass catcher as Engram, he runs really well after the catch, and he is a much better blocker. In comment 14306833 Dunedin81 said:He is a true dual threat TE, he is an excellent pass catcher and a damn good blocker. The Giants have too many needs to take a TE at 6 but he is as good of a pass catcher as Engram, he runs really well after the catch, and he is a much better blocker.

Based of what games? A man who played with a torn shoulder all year doesnt fit your description whatsoever. In comment 14306873 rasbutant said:Based of what games? A man who played with a torn shoulder all year doesnt fit your description whatsoever.

I have a hard time seeing any team in the league taking a TE Ten Ton Hammer : 2/26/2019 9:29 am : link at 6. Especially in a year loaded with defensive line prospects.

Taking a TE at #6 because of his “blocking prowess” really makes sense to you? In comment 14306836 Jim in Forest Hills said:Taking a TE at #6 because of his “blocking prowess” really makes sense to you?

not a draftnik... Dan in the Springs : 2/26/2019 9:39 am : link but it really seems to be the right draft to trade back, if you can find the right partner.



There are going to be some really talented players available in the middle of round 1. Moving back and picking up more draft capital while still grabbing a day 1 starter sounds like a good move given the roster.

On Haskins, Jeremiah writes... bw in dc : 2/26/2019 9:40 am : link “Overall, Haskins has the necessary tools to win games from the pocket, but his success will depend greatly on his protection.”



This is another concern I have with Haskins - he needs ideal protection. Sound familiar?



It’s time to move on from these pocket only guys and go with the more athletic type, improvisor QB...

Yes, sounds similar to our two time Super Bowl MVP QB we currently have. If there is a "young Eli" in this draft, I run to the podium to grab him again at #6. I actually sprint In comment 14306935 bw in dc said:Yes, sounds similar to our two time Super Bowl MVP QB we currently have. If there is a "young Eli" in this draft, I run to the podium to grab him again at #6. I actually sprint

RE: RE: In a win now scenario for Eli and the Giants Jim in Forest Hills : 2/26/2019 10:31 am : link

Taking a TE at #6 because of his “blocking prowess” really makes sense to you?



I said it would be intriguing. Not in a vacuum, assuming they shored up the RT position and that they were all in on Eli for one more year. Eli now would function much better with a cleaner pocket and a good run game. Hockensen and a 3 TE set would allow the Giants to dictate the offense.



We can run on you with this heavy set so bring in the LBs. Then we split out Engram and Hockensen out with OBJ and SHep to mismatch your coverage with Barkley as a option. Hockensen is also a very good receiver.



So more than making sense, I find the idea of it interesting. Doubt it happens. In comment 14306923 bw in dc said:I said it would be intriguing. Not in a vacuum, assuming they shored up the RT position and that they were all in on Eli for one more year. Eli now would function much better with a cleaner pocket and a good run game. Hockensen and a 3 TE set would allow the Giants to dictate the offense.We can run on you with this heavy set so bring in the LBs. Then we split out Engram and Hockensen out with OBJ and SHep to mismatch your coverage with Barkley as a option. Hockensen is also a very good receiver.So more than making sense, I find the idea of it interesting. Doubt it happens.

RE: RE: RE: In a win now scenario for Eli and the Giants Giants38 : 2/26/2019 10:49 am : link

Taking a TE at #6 because of his “blocking prowess” really makes sense to you?







I said it would be intriguing. Not in a vacuum, assuming they shored up the RT position and that they were all in on Eli for one more year. Eli now would function much better with a cleaner pocket and a good run game. Hockensen and a 3 TE set would allow the Giants to dictate the offense.



We can run on you with this heavy set so bring in the LBs. Then we split out Engram and Hockensen out with OBJ and SHep to mismatch your coverage with Barkley as a option. Hockensen is also a very good receiver.



So more than making sense, I find the idea of it interesting. Doubt it happens.



It’s all about BPA, baby! Position be damned. If a TE is the top player on the board when we pick, we have to take him, right?



You people can’t have it both ways. You can’t scream BPA to refute the QB argument but then say no TE even if he’s the BPA at that spot. When are people here going to learn that this is not a BPA league? It’s a league of analyzing players with positional value. QBs, Edge rushers, DBs have big time positional value. There’s a reason why teams trade up for them more than any other positions.



Other teams are picking QBs because we need them. We are choosing to ignore the position because we either: a) are blindly loyal to Eli; b) unable to see he is finished; or c) have now viewed two drafts of QB prospects as unworthy of top 6 picks.

In comment 14307048 Jim in Forest Hills said:It’s all about BPA, baby! Position be damned. If a TE is the top player on the board when we pick, we have to take him, right?You people can’t have it both ways. You can’t scream BPA to refute the QB argument but then say no TE even if he’s the BPA at that spot. When are people here going to learn that this is not a BPA league? It’s a league of analyzing players with positional value. QBs, Edge rushers, DBs have big time positional value. There’s a reason why teams trade up for them more than any other positions.Other teams are picking QBs because we need them. We are choosing to ignore the position because we either: a) are blindly loyal to Eli; b) unable to see he is finished; or c) have now viewed two drafts of QB prospects as unworthy of top 6 picks.

If Hockenson is as good a blocker as Jeremiah says, Go Terps : 2/26/2019 10:55 am : link I'd be fine with that pick. My understanding is that passing out of 12 personnel last year was a full yard per attempt more efficient than passing out of 11. If the intent (as it should be) is to build the offense around Barkley, then I would think that the more 12 personnel, the better. I also think it would help Solder to better cope with speed rushers.



Won't happen, though.

I'd really love Josh Allen to fall to us. MOOPS : 2/26/2019 11:16 am : link There would probably have to be a rush on QBs for that to happen though.

Straight-shooting mittenedman : 2/26/2019 11:21 am : link Gettleman's been remarkably frank w/the press. 1 comment that jumped out at me: "We need more playmakers on defense."



I don't see the Giants picking an offensive player at #6. Pass rusher - maybe Greedy Williams or Devin White. Really can't go wrong with any of em - just gotta hit on the pick.

Yes, sounds similar to our two time Super Bowl MVP QB we currently have. If there is a "young Eli" in this draft, I run to the podium to grab him again at #6. I actually sprint



Eli was a better college QB than Haskins. Played against superior competition and demonstrated he could make plays under pressure. And Eli played with FAR less talent than Haskins. This year alone, Haskins was playing with at least 6 pros per play. At least half of them will be taken the third round or sooner.



Regardless, in today's game, and with the demise of skilled olinemen, I'd much rather take my chances with a more athletic QB who can improvise than a traditional pocket QB. In comment 14306991 BillyM said:Eli was a better college QB than Haskins. Played against superior competition and demonstrated he could make plays under pressure. And Eli played with FAR less talent than Haskins. This year alone, Haskins was playing with at least 6 pros per play. At least half of them will be taken the third round or sooner.Regardless, in today's game, and with the demise of skilled olinemen, I'd much rather take my chances with a more athletic QB who can improvise than a traditional pocket QB.

I want Wilkins. I trust Bettcher to find ways to fully utilize his smarts and football talent. In comment 14306844 Sy'56 said:I want Wilkins. I trust Bettcher to find ways to fully utilize his smarts and football talent.

You think he should be in play for us at 6?



I do. In comment 14306849 The_Boss said:I do.

This is supposed to be a really deep TE class, I believe. Brown Recluse : 2/26/2019 1:40 pm : link Dont see any team drafting a TE within the top 10 picks.



doesn't mean the Giants can't still find one later on.

Eli was a better college QB than Haskins. Played against superior competition and demonstrated he could make plays under pressure. And Eli played with FAR less talent than Haskins. This year alone, Haskins was playing with at least 6 pros per play. At least half of them will be taken the third round or sooner.



Regardless, in today's game, and with the demise of skilled olinemen, I'd much rather take my chances with a more athletic QB who can improvise than a traditional pocket QB.



Did you ever stop to think that Haskins made those 6 players better, especially the WRs, because he was so accurate and managed to make the correct reads. No matter how good his team was, he still had 70% accuracy, 50 TDs and only 8 INTs. Those other "pro players" reaped the benefit of his ability as much as he enjoyed success from their ability.

I don't know if DG is considering him at #6, but he very much seems to be worthy of a top 10 pick.

Murray is exciting and much better than I perceived. But he is still only 5'9.5" and now 206 lbs. Size does matter in the NFL. That size makes him Tiki size for perspective. But he seemed so slight standing next to Haskins and Tua in the Heisman photo. In comment 14307146 bw in dc said:Did you ever stop to think that Haskins made those 6 players better, especially the WRs, because he was so accurate and managed to make the correct reads. No matter how good his team was, he still had 70% accuracy, 50 TDs and only 8 INTs. Those other "pro players" reaped the benefit of his ability as much as he enjoyed success from their ability.I don't know if DG is considering him at #6, but he very much seems to be worthy of a top 10 pick.Murray is exciting and much better than I perceived. But he is still only 5'9.5" and now 206 lbs. Size does matter in the NFL. That size makes him Tiki size for perspective. But he seemed so slight standing next to Haskins and Tua in the Heisman photo.

Eli was a better college QB than Haskins. Played against superior competition and demonstrated he could make plays under pressure. And Eli played with FAR less talent than Haskins. This year alone, Haskins was playing with at least 6 pros per play. At least half of them will be taken the third round or sooner.



Regardless, in today's game, and with the demise of skilled olinemen, I'd much rather take my chances with a more athletic QB who can improvise than a traditional pocket QB.







Did you ever stop to think that Haskins made those 6 players better, especially the WRs, because he was so accurate and managed to make the correct reads. No matter how good his team was, he still had 70% accuracy, 50 TDs and only 8 INTs. Those other "pro players" reaped the benefit of his ability as much as he enjoyed success from their ability.

I don't know if DG is considering him at #6, but he very much seems to be worthy of a top 10 pick.

Murray is exciting and much better than I perceived. But he is still only 5'9.5" and now 206 lbs. Size does matter in the NFL. That size makes him Tiki size for perspective. But he seemed so slight standing next to Haskins and Tua in the Heisman photo.



I watched a lot of OSU games this year. Haskins did a great job of throwing to guys who were wide open. Thats a lot of the WR doing. In comment 14307348 section125 said:I watched a lot of OSU games this year. Haskins did a great job of throwing to guys who were wide open. Thats a lot of the WR doing.

We're gonna get a blue chip player at 6 gidiefor : Mod : 2/26/2019 2:08 pm : : 2/26/2019 2:08 pm : link this year

Totally agreed.

Blue chipper at #2 last year

Blue chipper at #6 this year

Blue chipper at #1 next year



This team will be bad ass in two years. In comment 14307354 gidiefor said:Totally agreed.Blue chipper at #2 last yearBlue chipper at #6 this yearBlue chipper at #1 next yearThis team will be bad ass in two years.

NY Blue Chippers idiotsavant : 2/26/2019 4:04 pm : link Suck it Redskins.

Totally agreed.

Blue chipper at #2 last year

Blue chipper at #6 this year

Blue chipper at #1 next year



This team will be bad ass in two years.



We’re going to get the #1 pick next year? I can’t see that, no matter how bad Eli is. But if we do, I imagine that will shut the Eli apologists up. Of course, everyone will argue we have so many holes we need to avoid QB - again. In comment 14307431 Dnew15 said:We’re going to get the #1 pick next year? I can’t see that, no matter how bad Eli is. But if we do, I imagine that will shut the Eli apologists up. Of course, everyone will argue we have so many holes we need to avoid QB - again.

“Overall, Haskins has the necessary tools to win games from the pocket, but his success will depend greatly on his protection.”



This is another concern I have with Haskins - he needs ideal protection. Sound familiar?



It’s time to move on from these pocket only guys and go with the more athletic type, improvisor QB...







Yes, sounds similar to our two time Super Bowl MVP QB we currently have. If there is a "young Eli" in this draft, I run to the podium to grab him again at #6. I actually sprint

Hopefully you can sprint faster than "young Eli" In comment 14306991 BillyM said:Hopefully you can sprint faster than "young Eli"

If those QBs in next year's draft are as good as everyone Dnew15 : 2/26/2019 5:43 pm : link says they are...then the NYG better tank the hell out of this season to get one of them.

If they roll out Fromm/Tua/Herbert, a 23 yr old SB, a 28 yr old OBJ, a 25 yr old EE, 26 yr old SS a stud DL of youngters Hill (24), Dalvin (26), bring back LC (27), a stud #6 draft pick from this year rushing the QB...

Now that's a young core you can make a run with. Sign me up for that.

Let them all grow together and get good - that's a 4-5 year window to make a couple of Super Bowl runs.

Plus by this time next year Dnew15 : 2/26/2019 5:47 pm : link you can take Eli, OV, and Jenkins off the books, maybe you can get something for OV or Jenkins by the trade deadline - take that money and fill some holes left ... hells yeah! Now that's a plan!

If they roll out Fromm/Tua/Herbert, a 23 yr old SB, a 28 yr old OBJ, a 25 yr old EE, 26 yr old SS a stud DL of youngters Hill (24), Dalvin (26), bring back LC (27), a stud #6 draft pick from this year rushing the QB...

Now that's a young core you can make a run with. Sign me up for that.

Let them all grow together and get good - that's a 4-5 year window to make a couple of Super Bowl runs.

I hope you realize that this time next year people will be clamoring to wait one more year for Lawrence. In comment 14307513 Dnew15 said:I hope you realize that this time next year people will be clamoring to wait one more year for Lawrence.

Maybe... Dnew15 : 2/26/2019 6:01 pm : link but this is atleast a plan I get behind - a light at the end of the tunnel.



Eli was a better college QB than Haskins. Played against superior competition and demonstrated he could make plays under pressure. And Eli played with FAR less talent than Haskins. This year alone, Haskins was playing with at least 6 pros per play. At least half of them will be taken the third round or sooner.



Regardless, in today's game, and with the demise of skilled olinemen, I'd much rather take my chances with a more athletic QB who can improvise than a traditional pocket QB.







Did you ever stop to think that Haskins made those 6 players better, especially the WRs, because he was so accurate and managed to make the correct reads. No matter how good his team was, he still had 70% accuracy, 50 TDs and only 8 INTs. Those other "pro players" reaped the benefit of his ability as much as he enjoyed success from their ability.

I don't know if DG is considering him at #6, but he very much seems to be worthy of a top 10 pick.

Murray is exciting and much better than I perceived. But he is still only 5'9.5" and now 206 lbs. Size does matter in the NFL. That size makes him Tiki size for perspective. But he seemed so slight standing next to Haskins and Tua in the Heisman photo.







I watched a lot of OSU games this year. Haskins did a great job of throwing to guys who were wide open. Thats a lot of the WR doing.



dep, I'm tired of the anti Haskins crowd telling us that the reason he completed 70 % of his passes is because the WR were always wide open. Yet every, and I mean every, scouting org says the guy is ridiculously accurate. Dave Te said he is accurate. Last year we heard naysayers talking about Mayfield the same way saying defense couldn't cover.

I definitely want either OL or DL help early and often. Not a Haskins aficionado, but the guy is the real deal. He is probably not nimble - just a pure pocket passer. If you (nebulous you, not you dep) don't want to draft him, just say you are hoping they go in a different direction, don't denigrate the guy. It's not like he's Lamar Jackson.

As for Gary, a friend who is way deep in Michigan football does not like him for the pros. While I cannot remember his exact words, it was basically stay away early. In comment 14307350 dep026 said:dep, I'm tired of the anti Haskins crowd telling us that the reason he completed 70 % of his passes is because the WR were always wide open. Yet every, and I mean every, scouting org says the guy is ridiculously accurate. Dave Te said he is accurate. Last year we heard naysayers talking about Mayfield the same way saying defense couldn't cover.I definitely want either OL or DL help early and often. Not a Haskins aficionado, but the guy is the real deal. He is probably not nimble - just a pure pocket passer. If you (nebulous you, not you dep) don't want to draft him, just say you are hoping they go in a different direction, don't denigrate the guy. It's not like he's Lamar Jackson.As for Gary, a friend who is way deep in Michigan football does not like him for the pros. While I cannot remember his exact words, it was basically stay away early.

well put section125. Strahan91 : 2/26/2019 6:21 pm : link



Quote: Here's how Haskins and Murray compare to the last QB1s selected since Luck in some critical areas. Think of this as adjusted completion percentage. The colors are tiers. Green = top quartile in my database. Then Yellow, Orange, and Red, in that order.









Haskins makes it look easy because he understands defensive schemes better than guys his age, sets his own protections, makes pre-snap decisions, and processes things quickly which leads to people believing it IS easy. see here from Ian Wharton from Optimum Scouting a few weeks back:Haskins makes it look easy because he understands defensive schemes better than guys his age, sets his own protections, makes pre-snap decisions, and processes things quickly which leads to people believing it IS easy.

Haskins Go Terps : 2/26/2019 6:29 pm : link Dave Te has said on his podcast that he isn't a franchise QB, and Greg Cosell has said his lower body mechanics are a problem. Jeremiah has said that he will rely heavily on the quality of his protection.



So how does this line up for the Giants, who run a WCO and have a poor offensive line that includes:



- a recently signed left tackle who is vulnerable to speed rushers

- a center coming off injury who played in 2 games last year and, at the time of his injury, had to do a better job getting everyone on assignment (Sy's words, not mine)



And again, if Eli is coming back in 2019 why waste a year of a premium pick so the QB can sit on the bench? And before you say, "It worked for Patrick Mahomes", let me reply with another Dave Te quote from his podcast: "There is no Mahomes in this draft."

So how does this line up for the Giants, who run a WCO and have a poor offensive line that includes:



- a recently signed left tackle who is vulnerable to speed rushers

- a center coming off injury who played in 2 games last year and, at the time of his injury, had to do a better job getting everyone on assignment (Sy's words, not mine)



And again, if Eli is coming back in 2019 why waste a year of a premium pick so the QB can sit on the bench? And before you say, "It worked for Patrick Mahomes", let me reply with another Dave Te quote from his podcast: "There is no Mahomes in this draft."

1) Lets not go and put stock in ANYTHING Dave Te says. He called Lauletta the next Phil Simms this time last year...



2) It doesn't matter if you think that makes sense or not because if the Giants do draft Haskins he will be sitting behind Eli for a year according to Schwartz, Raanan, Vacciano, basically everyone who's in the know.



3) Because of #2, the Giants will have time to continue building up their OL. If you're drafting a quarterback in the top of the first round, you're not doing it because you think you'll win next year. C'mon, you know that.. In comment 14307534 Go Terps said:1) Lets not go and put stock in ANYTHING Dave Te says. He called Lauletta the next Phil Simms this time last year...2) It doesn't matter if you think that makes sense or not because if the Giants do draft Haskins he will be sitting behind Eli for a year according to Schwartz, Raanan, Vacciano, basically everyone who's in the know.3) Because of #2, the Giants will have time to continue building up their OL. If you're drafting a quarterback in the top of the first round, you're not doing it because you think you'll win next year. C'mon, you know that..

So how does this line up for the Giants, who run a WCO and have a poor offensive line that includes:



- a recently signed left tackle who is vulnerable to speed rushers

- a center coming off injury who played in 2 games last year and, at the time of his injury, had to do a better job getting everyone on assignment (Sy's words, not mine)



And again, if Eli is coming back in 2019 why waste a year of a premium pick so the QB can sit on the bench? And before you say, "It worked for Patrick Mahomes", let me reply with another Dave Te quote from his podcast: "There is no Mahomes in this draft."



Also - too be fair...if these draft gurus knew Mahomes was going to be Mahomes - he wouldn't have went #10 In comment 14307534 Go Terps said:Also - too be fair...if these draft gurus knew Mahomes was going to be Mahomes - he wouldn't have went #10

Dave Te has said on his podcast that he isn't a franchise QB, and Greg Cosell has said his lower body mechanics are a problem. Jeremiah has said that he will rely heavily on the quality of his protection.



So how does this line up for the Giants, who run a WCO and have a poor offensive line that includes:



- a recently signed left tackle who is vulnerable to speed rushers

- a center coming off injury who played in 2 games last year and, at the time of his injury, had to do a better job getting everyone on assignment (Sy's words, not mine)



And again, if Eli is coming back in 2019 why waste a year of a premium pick so the QB can sit on the bench? And before you say, "It worked for Patrick Mahomes", let me reply with another Dave Te quote from his podcast: "There is no Mahomes in this draft."





1) Lets not go and put stock in ANYTHING Dave Te says. He called Lauletta the next Phil Simms this time last year...



2) It doesn't matter if you think that makes sense or not because if the Giants do draft Haskins he will be sitting behind Eli for a year according to Schwartz, Raanan, Vacciano, basically everyone who's in the know.



3) Because of #2, the Giants will have time to continue building up their OL. If you're drafting a quarterback in the top of the first round, you're not doing it because you think you'll win next year. C'mon, you know that..



1. Maybe Lauletta can actually play. We wouldn't know it because he landed on a team where their idea of developing him is the head coach using him as the butt of a joke to get one over on the media.



2. I'm not doubting that the Giants will go forward with Eli in 2019. I'm saying they are stupid for doing it.



3. If they're going forward with Eli, that tells me they think they can win now (this is backed up by jtgiants's post the other day). Otherwise, why keep him when cutting him saves you $17M on the cap?



Drafting Haskins at #6 is a mistake. The Giants would be doubling down on the mistakes by drafting him and sitting him for the year. In comment 14307537 Strahan91 said:1. Maybe Lauletta can actually play. We wouldn't know it because he landed on a team where their idea of developing him is the head coach using him as the butt of a joke to get one over on the media.2. I'm not doubting that the Giants will go forward with Eli in 2019. I'm saying they are stupid for doing it.3. If they're going forward with Eli, that tells me they think they can win now (this is backed up by jtgiants's post the other day). Otherwise, why keep him when cutting him saves you $17M on the cap?Drafting Haskins at #6 is a mistake. The Giants would be doubling down on the mistakes by drafting him and sitting him for the year.

Good talking to you. Strahan91 : 2/26/2019 6:54 pm : link Everyone on bbi know you think everything the Giants do is stupid. The only thing I'm interested in debating is Haskins the prospect. You clearly don't have anything to bring to that discussion.

Dave Te has said on his podcast that he isn't a franchise QB, and Greg Cosell has said his lower body mechanics are a problem. Jeremiah has said that he will rely heavily on the quality of his protection.



So how does this line up for the Giants, who run a WCO and have a poor offensive line that includes:



- a recently signed left tackle who is vulnerable to speed rushers

- a center coming off injury who played in 2 games last year and, at the time of his injury, had to do a better job getting everyone on assignment (Sy's words, not mine)



And again, if Eli is coming back in 2019 why waste a year of a premium pick so the QB can sit on the bench? And before you say, "It worked for Patrick Mahomes", let me reply with another Dave Te quote from his podcast: "There is no Mahomes in this draft."





1) Lets not go and put stock in ANYTHING Dave Te says. He called Lauletta the next Phil Simms this time last year...



2) It doesn't matter if you think that makes sense or not because if the Giants do draft Haskins he will be sitting behind Eli for a year according to Schwartz, Raanan, Vacciano, basically everyone who's in the know.



3) Because of #2, the Giants will have time to continue building up their OL. If you're drafting a quarterback in the top of the first round, you're not doing it because you think you'll win next year. C'mon, you know that..







1. Maybe Lauletta can actually play. We wouldn't know it because he landed on a team where their idea of developing him is the head coach using him as the butt of a joke to get one over on the media.



2. I'm not doubting that the Giants will go forward with Eli in 2019. I'm saying they are stupid for doing it.



3. If they're going forward with Eli, that tells me they think they can win now (this is backed up by jtgiants's post the other day). Otherwise, why keep him when cutting him saves you $17M on the cap?



Drafting Haskins at #6 is a mistake. The Giants would be doubling down on the mistakes by drafting him and sitting him for the year.

Haha haha! Yeah, maybe Lauretta can play and the Giants only way of developing him was making him the butt of a joke? Do you fucking listen to yourself? For a guy that holds himself in such high esteem (absolutely laughably by the way) you sure as shit say some of the dumbest shit I’ve ever seen. So, the coaching staff never seen any of Lauretta in practice, they just used a 4th round pick and decided that day that they’d keep him around as a punch line for their press conferences. YOU are the exact imbecile that Shurmur was mocking in that press conference. YOU. He seems Lauretta every single day at practice. Yet ass clowns like you decide you know better than he does. Shurmer wasn’t mocking Lauletta, like you behave brought up 60000 times. He was mocking YOU. Which is very easy to do nowadays. In comment 14307543 Go Terps said:Haha haha! Yeah, maybe Lauretta can play and the Giants only way of developing him was making him the butt of a joke? Do you fucking listen to yourself? For a guy that holds himself in such high esteem (absolutely laughably by the way) you sure as shit say some of the dumbest shit I’ve ever seen. So, the coaching staff never seen any of Lauretta in practice, they just used a 4th round pick and decided that day that they’d keep him around as a punch line for their press conferences. YOU are the exact imbecile that Shurmur was mocking in that press conference. YOU. He seems Lauretta every single day at practice. Yet ass clowns like you decide you know better than he does. Shurmer wasn’t mocking Lauletta, like you behave brought up 60000 times. He was mocking YOU. Which is very easy to do nowadays.

I can't see T. J. Hockenson being evaluated that high... GFAN52 : 2/26/2019 7:18 pm : link he's not an outstanding pass receiver as a TE.

The guy has slow feet. It causes him to sometimes throw with his feet opened up, particularly to his right. The windows he had to throw into at Ohio State were big enough that it wasn't really an issue, but that isn't going to fly in the NFL.



If I'm spending the #6 pick on a QB I'm not doing it on a pocket passer that needs to have his footwork rebuilt. In comment 14307544 Strahan91 said:The guy has slow feet. It causes him to sometimes throw with his feet opened up, particularly to his right. The windows he had to throw into at Ohio State were big enough that it wasn't really an issue, but that isn't going to fly in the NFL.If I'm spending the #6 pick on a QB I'm not doing it on a pocket passer that needs to have his footwork rebuilt.

Did you ever stop to think that Haskins made those 6 players better, especially the WRs, because he was so accurate and managed to make the correct reads. No matter how good his team was, he still had 70% accuracy, 50 TDs and only 8 INTs. Those other "pro players" reaped the benefit of his ability as much as he enjoyed success from their ability.

I don't know if DG is considering him at #6, but he very much seems to be worthy of a top 10 pick.

Murray is exciting and much better than I perceived. But he is still only 5'9.5" and now 206 lbs. Size does matter in the NFL. That size makes him Tiki size for perspective. But he seemed so slight standing next to Haskins and Tua in the Heisman photo.



I agree with you on the Murray concerns. I think these traditional size metrics are very important to projecting QB success. There is speculation today that his hand size will be under 9”, around 8 7/8. If true, that is a very real red flag. On the other hand (no pun intended), however, he throws the ball better than Haskins, from the pocket and on the run.



As for Haskins, a lot of those same players were in the OSU offense last year when JD Barrett threw for 35 TDs and a 65% completion rate. And that was with the OSU offense running for more than 1K yards more than the team this year. In comment 14307348 section125 said:I agree with you on the Murray concerns. I think these traditional size metrics are very important to projecting QB success. There is speculation today that his hand size will be under 9”, around 8 7/8. If true, that is a very real red flag. On the other hand (no pun intended), however, he throws the ball better than Haskins, from the pocket and on the run.As for Haskins, a lot of those same players were in the OSU offense last year when JD Barrett threw for 35 TDs and a 65% completion rate. And that was with the OSU offense running for more than 1K yards more than the team this year.

Since the Giants seem to telegraph every move ArlingtonMike : 2/26/2019 10:33 pm : link The obvious move is Defense. Can’t imagine they are sold on any QBs at 6. Each prospect is high risk and DG needs a sure thing.



I imagine they’ll select the best available DR or ER. Though I’d prefer they trade down, pick up an extra pick and go ER, OT and OG. With the only exception is if Lock is available. Picking up another QB in mid-rounds seems like doubling down on the wrong path