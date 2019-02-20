Da Pope laying into Gettleman CalZone : 2/27/2019 3:18 pm ...on his ambivalence about the QB position.

I don't blame him. I'm of the same view. Commit to Eli, or let him go.

No BleedBlue : 2/27/2019 3:21 pm : link Everybody needs to shut the fuck up.





We don't put Eli's or fans feelings over the business of the franchise.



They are probably weighing options.



They have yet to interview a prospect.



It's ridiculous this whole give Eli the yes or no. It's not even possible right now

He's a fool... blueblood : 2/27/2019 3:23 pm : link Lets say they dont want Eli.. You dont announce it so everyone knows and you have ZERO leverage in case you need to trade up.



Stupid...

He just said yesterday that UConn4523 : 2/27/2019 3:24 pm : link he heard they will be commuting to him or not after the combine. So he can’t wait a few more days?



I love Mike but this contradicts what he said yesterday.

. Danny Kanell : 2/27/2019 3:24 pm : link The problem here is Eli is due his money now. We have the 6th pick in the draft in the end of April. Nothing is guaranteed that we can even get the guys we want. It's a tough spot.



I also said on the other thread that I think part of it is the Giants are scared to move on from Eli and he goes elsewhere and plays well and wins.

So, Gman11 : 2/27/2019 3:25 pm : link from what I read on this forum Francesca is an idiot unless he says something that you agree with. Then he's a genius.

Has anyone considered Jay on the Island : 2/27/2019 3:25 pm : link that maybe the Giants don't want to show their hand? If they are targeting Haskins or another QB in the draft it would be blatantly obvious if they released Eli before the draft. Why can't people be patient to see how this plays out before they blast a GM after one offseason of fixing a weak roster?

RE: He just said yesterday that Zeke's Alibi : 2/27/2019 3:33 pm : link

Quote: he heard they will be commuting to him or not after the combine. So he can’t wait a few more days?



I love Mike but this contradicts what he said yesterday.



Thats because he made up what he "heard" yesterday. If they are moving on they aren't letting anyone know because the last thing you want to do is telegraph who you are taking at 6. In comment 14308466 UConn4523 said:Thats because he made up what he "heard" yesterday. If they are moving on they aren't letting anyone know because the last thing you want to do is telegraph who you are taking at 6.

DG is playing his cards close to his vest, which is what he should be Ira : 2/27/2019 3:34 pm : link doing.

The one thing Francessa said on this subject that made sense is LG in NYC : 2/27/2019 3:38 pm : link if you think this is a Win now team, you keep Eli and surround him with the necessary talent.



if you don't honestly believe this team can compete next year, then you cut bait and start over with a young (presumably drafted) QB.



I agree with that. The rest of this stuff is just talk show chatter.

What advantage would there be Mike from Ohio : 2/27/2019 3:41 pm : link to either committing to Eli fully - which signals your draft intent - or saying its time to move on from Eli - which signals your draft intent?



Why do people who listen to sports radio expect the unvarnished truth and transparency from a GM? It is mind boggling how people can't get this.

RE: He's a fool... mfsd : 2/27/2019 3:42 pm : link

Quote: Lets say they dont want Eli.. You dont announce it so everyone knows and you have ZERO leverage in case you need to trade up.



Stupid...



Exactly. Anyone expecting PA or DG to say anything definitive will be waiting a while.



Doesn’t stop Francesca and a good number of Giants fans acting like petulant children bc DG won’t reveal exactly what their plans are. In comment 14308465 blueblood said:Exactly. Anyone expecting PA or DG to say anything definitive will be waiting a while.Doesn’t stop Francesca and a good number of Giants fans acting like petulant children bc DG won’t reveal exactly what their plans are.

RE: No Ten Ton Hammer : 2/27/2019 3:42 pm : link

Quote:





We don't put Eli's or fans feelings over the business of the franchise.



That's been a thing for a while. People certainly do this. In comment 14308463 BleedBlue said:That's been a thing for a while. People certainly do this.

Agree, rocco8112 : 2/27/2019 3:43 pm : link one more with Eli and gear up accordingly. Or cut bait with the G.O.A.T Giant QB and start the new era with the guy you like.



Draft a QB six and keep Eli is a disaster waiting to happen.

I dont know MookGiants : 2/27/2019 3:44 pm : link how the Giants are in a tough spot on Eli.



It is clear to absolutely everyone that this team can not compete for a title with him at QB at this point. He's not the only problem or even close to it but his play is a problem. And it's not magically going to fix itself when he's now going to be another year older.



It's time to move on. The Giants will suck with or without Eli Manning in 2019. Eli is my favorite Giant of all time, but it's just time. It makes zero sense to pay him all that money next year.



I'm sick of hearing people say "well if he gets time to throw he can still make plays"



If you put a uniform and pads on Brett Favre and gave him a clean pocket he'd still make the throws too.



Eli's deep ball is not good and he has zero mobility within the pocket. He goes down at the first sign of pressure and fumbles a lot.



If this version of Eli Manning played in the 2012 NFC Championship game the Giants would have been shutout. He was absolutely phenomenal in that game with constant pressure in his face. That Eli is long gone and is never coming back.

... BleedBlue : 2/27/2019 3:44 pm : link I said it already.



It's not possible right now to say whether it's Eli or not.



There are options....



Via draft

Via trade

Via FA



They won't say at least publicly it's Eli or not. Why would they show hand now. Stupid....it's bad business.



Eli or francessas or fan feelings don't come first. Business does

like under the circumstances I'm going to have my entire plan laid out gidiefor : Mod : 2/27/2019 3:49 pm : link for the coming year - before the combine, the draft, and FA even begins - and I'm going to share it with Francesser to seek his approval.

Yep Tanked!!!



Yep Tanked!!!

RE: Has anyone considered TMS : 2/27/2019 3:49 pm : link

Quote: that maybe the Giants don't want to show their hand? If they are targeting Haskins or another QB in the draft it would be blatantly obvious if they released Eli before the draft. Why can't people be patient to see how this plays out before they blast a GM after one offseason of fixing a weak roster? Good post. But the answer is this is a place to vent not think about what you post. Good for the soul and lets off steam about the sad state of Giants football lately. In comment 14308470 Jay on the Island said:Good post. But the answer is this is a place to vent not think about what you post. Good for the soul and lets off steam about the sad state of Giants football lately.

RE: I dont know Mayhap : 2/27/2019 3:56 pm : link

Quote:

It is clear to absolutely everyone that this team can not compete for a title with him at QB at this point.



No, that is not clear to absolutely everyone. That will only become clear if everyone sees him play the same way with a league average or better O-line, running game and defense.



Personally, I hope the question has a decent answer after 2019, but it only gets answered in two situations. 1) Eli remains the starter and the rest of the team improves to average in year 2 of the rebuild. 2) A new QB takes over, but the rest of the team doesn't get any better. Anything else and the Eli debate will rage on LONG after he's gone, and I don't think anybody wants that at this point. In comment 14308502 MookGiants said:No, that is not clear to absolutely everyone. That will only become clear if everyone sees him play the same way with a league average or better O-line, running game and defense.Personally, I hope the question has a decent answer after 2019, but it only gets answered in two situations. 1) Eli remains the starter and the rest of the team improves to average in year 2 of the rebuild. 2) A new QB takes over, but the rest of the team doesn't get any better. Anything else and the Eli debate will rage on LONG after he's gone, and I don't think anybody wants that at this point.

Why does this ueless section125 : 2/27/2019 3:58 pm : link c%$t get the light of day on this site?

If fatty wants information DonnieD89 : 2/27/2019 3:58 pm : link maybe he should go read the Nation Inquier. Jeeze! Let’s tell the whole freaking league what the plan is.

This board would mrvax : 2/27/2019 4:14 pm : link be deserted if the Giants resolved the QB issue.

RE: like under the circumstances I'm going to have my entire plan laid out RinR : 2/27/2019 4:18 pm : link

Lol.

Mike buying it hook, line and sinker.

Quote: for the coming year - before the combine, the draft, and FA even begins - and I'm going to share it with Francesser to seek his approval.



Yep Tanked!!!



Lol.



Mike buying it hook, line and sinker.

In comment 14308512 gidiefor said:Lol.Mike buying it hook, line and sinker.

RE: No Beer Man : 2/27/2019 4:27 pm : link

+1

Quote: Everybody needs to shut the fuck up.





We don't put Eli's or fans feelings over the business of the franchise.



They are probably weighing options.



They have yet to interview a prospect.



It's ridiculous this whole give Eli the yes or no. It's not even possible right now +1 In comment 14308463 BleedBlue said:+1

RE: This board would Pep22 : 2/27/2019 4:27 pm : link

LOL !

Quote: be deserted if the Giants resolved the QB issue.



LOL ! In comment 14308543 mrvax said:LOL !

RE: RE: I dont know MookGiants : 2/27/2019 4:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14308502 MookGiants said:





Quote:







It is clear to absolutely everyone that this team can not compete for a title with him at QB at this point.







No, that is not clear to absolutely everyone. That will only become clear if everyone sees him play the same way with a league average or better O-line, running game and defense.



Personally, I hope the question has a decent answer after 2019, but it only gets answered in two situations. 1) Eli remains the starter and the rest of the team improves to average in year 2 of the rebuild. 2) A new QB takes over, but the rest of the team doesn't get any better. Anything else and the Eli debate will rage on LONG after he's gone, and I don't think anybody wants that at this point.



Anyone who knows what the hell they are watching it is absolutely clear to.



Eli makes the offensive line look worse than they actually are at this point, and the offensive line makes Eli look worse than he actually is at this point.



There isn't a fricking chance in the world at this point in his career that this team can win a title with Eli Manning. He had Beckham and Barkley last year, and the team sucked total shit.



The one constant in the last few years has been the QB. And he hasn't been nearly good enough.



There is nothing wrong with Eli being finished at this point. He's not young anymore. He's had a terrific career and we should all be grateful for what he has done for the franchise.



But its just time. It's long past time. Continuing to think they can make one more run with Eli will just make what needs to be a total rebuild longer and more difficult.



How many more seasons of sucking shit do you guys want to watch? 2016 was the definition of a fluke. And Eli was not great that season either. The defense had a fluke of a season and they won every close game. Since Hurricane Sandy this franchise has been a train wreck. They waited too long to fire Reese, they're waiting too long to let Eli go, and they are no closer to contending for a title right now than they were 2-3 years ago. If anything they are further away.



They drafted Saquon Barkley with the #2 overall pick and his prime started game 1 of his rookie season. They already pissed away 1 year of his prime, keeping Eli this season and having zero plan at QB guarantees pissing away years 2 and 3 of his prime as well.



This team is rotten in so many areas besides just QB, but the Giants have to move on from Eli. Paying him a ton of money on a team that is going to suck regardless makes no sense In comment 14308521 Mayhap said:Anyone who knows what the hell they are watching it is absolutely clear to.Eli makes the offensive line look worse than they actually are at this point, and the offensive line makes Eli look worse than he actually is at this point.There isn't a fricking chance in the world at this point in his career that this team can win a title with Eli Manning. He had Beckham and Barkley last year, and the team sucked total shit.The one constant in the last few years has been the QB. And he hasn't been nearly good enough.There is nothing wrong with Eli being finished at this point. He's not young anymore. He's had a terrific career and we should all be grateful for what he has done for the franchise.But its just time. It's long past time. Continuing to think they can make one more run with Eli will just make what needs to be a total rebuild longer and more difficult.How many more seasons of sucking shit do you guys want to watch? 2016 was the definition of a fluke. And Eli was not great that season either. The defense had a fluke of a season and they won every close game. Since Hurricane Sandy this franchise has been a train wreck. They waited too long to fire Reese, they're waiting too long to let Eli go, and they are no closer to contending for a title right now than they were 2-3 years ago. If anything they are further away.They drafted Saquon Barkley with the #2 overall pick and his prime started game 1 of his rookie season. They already pissed away 1 year of his prime, keeping Eli this season and having zero plan at QB guarantees pissing away years 2 and 3 of his prime as well.This team is rotten in so many areas besides just QB, but the Giants have to move on from Eli. Paying him a ton of money on a team that is going to suck regardless makes no sense

Eli djstat : 2/27/2019 4:30 pm : link Will be here in 2019.

Opinions are like Assholes Rjanyg : 2/27/2019 4:44 pm : link Everybody’s got one.



Here is mine:



Eli Manning can still play QB in this league. Shurmur adjusted his game plan to feature the running game and use play action to protect both Eli and help the OLine. Re-sign Brown, sign a FA RT ( Daryl Williams ) and head to the draft.



The defense was worse than the offense. We need a pass rush. We need a Free Safety. Hopefully they re-sign Collins, find a fair priced ER ( Aaron Lynch ) and head to the draft.



The first round pick will be a QB or a front 7 guy. This will be the key to the future of the Giants. Haskins or Lock if a QB. Watkins, Oliver if DT, Ferrell, Sweat, Burns or Polite if ER, White if LB.



I want Josh Allen but he will be gone by pick 4.



Eli is now the starting QB and also the bridge QB if they draft one.



Deal with it.

RE: This board would arcarsenal : 2/27/2019 4:49 pm : link

Quote: be deserted if the Giants resolved the QB issue.



Hah - you're probably not even that far off, which is sad. In comment 14308543 mrvax said:Hah - you're probably not even that far off, which is sad.

RE: RE: RE: I dont know Mayhap : 2/27/2019 4:54 pm : link

Quote:

Anyone who knows what the hell they are watching it is absolutely clear to.



Eli makes the offensive line look worse than they actually are at this point, and the offensive line makes Eli look worse than he actually is at this point.



There isn't a fricking chance in the world at this point in his career that this team can win a title with Eli Manning. He had Beckham and Barkley last year, and the team sucked total shit.



The one constant in the last few years has been the QB. And he hasn't been nearly good enough.



There is nothing wrong with Eli being finished at this point. He's not young anymore. He's had a terrific career and we should all be grateful for what he has done for the franchise.



But its just time. It's long past time. Continuing to think they can make one more run with Eli will just make what needs to be a total rebuild longer and more difficult.



How many more seasons of sucking shit do you guys want to watch? 2016 was the definition of a fluke. And Eli was not great that season either. The defense had a fluke of a season and they won every close game. Since Hurricane Sandy this franchise has been a train wreck. They waited too long to fire Reese, they're waiting too long to let Eli go, and they are no closer to contending for a title right now than they were 2-3 years ago. If anything they are further away.



They drafted Saquon Barkley with the #2 overall pick and his prime started game 1 of his rookie season. They already pissed away 1 year of his prime, keeping Eli this season and having zero plan at QB guarantees pissing away years 2 and 3 of his prime as well.



This team is rotten in so many areas besides just QB, but the Giants have to move on from Eli. Paying him a ton of money on a team that is going to suck regardless makes no sense



Did I mention that I REALLY hope we have an answer after 2019? One group of people will get to say they were right, and the other group will make excuses as to why they were wrong. At least we'll be able to quit mulching over the same tired talking points. In comment 14308562 MookGiants said:Did I mention that I REALLY hope we have an answer after 2019? One group of people will get to say they were right, and the other group will make excuses as to why they were wrong. At least we'll be able to quit mulching over the same tired talking points.

Deserted would be fine NoGainDayne : 2/27/2019 4:56 pm : link I've spent many seasons going to all the home games and being content with the leadership structure of the team.



Couldn't even sell tickets last year at the end and had very little desire to go watch a pathetic team like this one.



Yeah, I have things to say about that.

RE: Opinions are like Assholes CalZone : 2/27/2019 4:57 pm : link

Quote:



I want Josh Allen but he will be gone by pick 4.



Eli is now the starting QB and also the bridge QB if they draft one.



I sort of agree with this.

What I think will happen is a QB in the 2nd, and not the 1st.

I think Grier is big time on the table for them, but I think he's just a good QB. In comment 14308578 Rjanyg said:I sort of agree with this.What I think will happen is a QB in the 2nd, and not the 1st.I think Grier is big time on the table for them, but I think he's just a good QB.

RE: The one thing Francessa said on this subject that made sense is SGMen : 2/27/2019 4:58 pm : link

Quote: if you think this is a Win now team, you keep Eli and surround him with the necessary talent.



if you don't honestly believe this team can compete next year, then you cut bait and start over with a young (presumably drafted) QB.



I agree with that. The rest of this stuff is just talk show chatter. I agree. It really is this simple. And I don't think we can legitimately compete UNLESS five things happen for the offense:



1. UFA RT D. Williams is signed and Wheeler goes to swing tackle

2. OC J. Hilapio comes back strong and upgrades our interior OL as compared to last year's slop.

3. RG - we draft either a RG or OC in round 2 and the guy is ready for the NFL.

4. Health - we have to hope the entire OL & TE's stay healthy and play together in camp so they come out game 1 ready to go. And, the youth have to improve, especially Hernandez who could be a "special" inline blocker that you run behind for a yard.

5. Draft TE who can block and catch.



I could see the Giants trading out of #6 if Haskins is there!!! Trade down a few spots and get the best TE.



If the offense gets a few pieces; stays healthy; and, the youth improve; well, this offense could be superb with Eli. But lets say we go 10-6, winning some close games and such just like in 2016, but get our head handed to us in the wild card. Is that a "winning season" if we know Eli is just a stopgap now?



I'm just not sold on any of the QB's at #6. I'm just not....

In comment 14308489 LG in NYC said:I agree. It really is this simple. And I don't think we can legitimately compete UNLESS five things happen for the offense:1. UFA RT D. Williams is signed and Wheeler goes to swing tackle2. OC J. Hilapio comes back strong and upgrades our interior OL as compared to last year's slop.3. RG - we draft either a RG or OC in round 2 and the guy is ready for the NFL.4. Health - we have to hope the entire OL & TE's stay healthy and play together in camp so they come out game 1 ready to go. And, the youth have to improve, especially Hernandez who could be a "special" inline blocker that you run behind for a yard.5. Draft TE who can block and catch.I could see the Giants trading out of #6 if Haskins is there!!! Trade down a few spots and get the best TE.If the offense gets a few pieces; stays healthy; and, the youth improve; well, this offense could be superb with Eli. But lets say we go 10-6, winning some close games and such just like in 2016, but get our head handed to us in the wild card. Is that a "winning season" if we know Eli is just a stopgap now?I'm just not sold on any of the QB's at #6. I'm just not....

RE: OG and C NoGainDayne : 2/27/2019 5:03 pm : link people act like it's impossible to find viable starters in FA just because we haven't been able to do it ourselves the last god knows how many years.



It is possible, our fate does not rest in "Pio's" hands.

fat boy jurban : 2/27/2019 5:33 pm : link anybody that takes anything from francesa is as dumb as he is....loudmouth asshole full of shit...talks a good game ...never played sports ...oh ok he was a runner...if you bet against him everything he has ever said...youd win 90percent of the time..all of his bullshit is for his ratings which now are going down the toilet..

Francesa was so off on this gmen9892 : 2/27/2019 5:38 pm : link 1) He mentions how DG has failed to rebuild this team and OL, in ONE year. Not sure what he expected, but it would have taken a borderline miracle to turn around the horrific roster the Giants employed last year.



2) If the Giants want to send Eli out as a Giant and have him mentor the next QB, it is their right to do so. They do not owe Eli anything in regards to shipping him out. I am a huge Eli supporter, but you would not find a team in the league that would pay Eli what he will be earning next year.



3) Like many mentioned already, there is ZERO benefit to DG and PS laying out their plan for the rest of the offseason. This is especially true when the Front Office has played most things close to the vest so far in their tenure. DG has had conversations with Eli (that we do not know the contents of) and the media is not owed anything in terms of a plan or idea of what the Giants want to go moving forward.



4) The whole QB situation is liquid and ever-evolving. The Giants do not know how it is going to shake out, and neither does any other team. At this point, it makes sense to hold on to Eli for one more year in case the draft does not pan out the way they want it to.



5) Lastly, this draft and plan should not be about building a winner for Eli, as nice as that would be. It is about building a better roster and team for the FUTURE.

I said this in another thread, that Eli is an insurance policy.... Doomster : 2/27/2019 5:58 pm : link No one has a crystal ball that can predict what will happen in the draft....or who will be taken immediately in FAcy.....



Various teams will say anything to cover what they are actually thinking....



As for the Giants, I think they may be giving the illusion of not looking for a qb......DG and Shurm may be spreading it a little thick right now.....but if there is a guy they think is the one, and he is there at 6, they will jump on him.....Eli is due that 5M, there is no avoiding that....but if the Giants do take a qb, and he shows a lot of promise in OTA's and preseason, there is a possibility that they could tell Eli they are going in another direction and they can save 11M.....it's called tough love.....if their guy is not there at 6, then they have Eli for insurance.....



There are other teams that might jump ahead.....Az may take a qb and trade Rosen.....no one knows what will be there at 6....



But there is no way the Giants part with Eli before the Mar 17th deadline, when his roster bonus kicks in....





Francesa on point Go Terps : 2/27/2019 6:00 pm : link That was the first I heard the audio. Gettleman just sounds like an idiot, and Shurmur sounds like Toby from The Office.



Smart people that aren't connected to the Giants view them as a circus.

RE: I dont know HomerJones45 : 2/27/2019 6:05 pm : link

Quote: how the Giants are in a tough spot on Eli.



It is clear to absolutely everyone that this team can not compete for a title with him at QB at this point. He's not the only problem or even close to it but his play is a problem. And it's not magically going to fix itself when he's now going to be another year older.



It's time to move on. The Giants will suck with or without Eli Manning in 2019. Eli is my favorite Giant of all time, but it's just time. It makes zero sense to pay him all that money next year.



I'm sick of hearing people say "well if he gets time to throw he can still make plays"



If you put a uniform and pads on Brett Favre and gave him a clean pocket he'd still make the throws too.



Eli's deep ball is not good and he has zero mobility within the pocket. He goes down at the first sign of pressure and fumbles a lot.



If this version of Eli Manning played in the 2012 NFC Championship game the Giants would have been shutout. He was absolutely phenomenal in that game with constant pressure in his face. That Eli is long gone and is never coming back. Move on Mook at it again. Every time Move on Mook has said we needed to move on and "it's time", it has turned into a clusterfuck but here we go again and all of the John Q Successors here have all come up snakeyes.



Gettlemen doesn't have to say a fucking thing or "commit" to anyone. Manning is under contract for this season and has to do what he is told. Right now, he's the only legit qb on the roster. We aren't going into the season without a legit qb and we aren't turning the spot over to the OSU flash who has started all of 14 games in three years or the new Eddie LeBaron without adult supervision.



It should be obvious even to you guys: Manning is starting the season- get it through your heads. Francesa can say what he wants because his neck is not in the noose, Gettlemen's is and he isn't going to cut the only legit qb on the roster because some talking head says he should or some subset of fans, like Poe's Raven, croak "Nevermore." In comment 14308502 MookGiants said:Move on Mook at it again. Every time Move on Mook has said we needed to move on and "it's time", it has turned into a clusterfuck but here we go again and all of the John Q Successors here have all come up snakeyes.Gettlemen doesn't have to say a fucking thing or "commit" to anyone. Manning is under contract for this season and has to do what he is told. Right now, he's the only legit qb on the roster. We aren't going into the season without a legit qb and we aren't turning the spot over to the OSU flash who has started all of 14 games in three years or the new Eddie LeBaron without adult supervision.It should be obvious even to you guys: Manning is starting the season- get it through your heads. Francesa can say what he wants because his neck is not in the noose, Gettlemen's is and he isn't going to cut the only legit qb on the roster because some talking head says he should or some subset of fans, like Poe's Raven, croak "Nevermore."

go twerps jurban : 2/27/2019 6:06 pm : link where you get your information???you sound like a frustrated 25 yr old get real ...go root for the jets

RE: Francesa on point GiantGrit : 2/27/2019 6:07 pm : link

lol

Quote: That was the first I heard the audio. Gettleman just sounds like an idiot, and Shurmur sounds like Toby from The Office.



Smart people that aren't connected to the Giants view them as a circus.



lol In comment 14308620 Go Terps said:lol

RE: Francesa on point Photoguy : 2/27/2019 6:21 pm : link

Quote: That was the first I heard the audio. Gettleman just sounds like an idiot, and Shurmur sounds like Toby from The Office.



Smart people that aren't connected to the Giants view them as a circus.



I would suggest then, that you follow another team. All you do is whine and moan here anyway. Just leave. In comment 14308620 Go Terps said:I would suggest then, that you follow another team. All you do is whine and moan here anyway. Just leave.

RE: This board would christian : 2/27/2019 6:23 pm : link

Quote: be deserted if the Giants resolved the QB issue.



Or this board would be brimming with excitement like when the Giants drafted a young exciting QB, and built and grew a talented roster that had a fantastic competitive stretch between 2005-2011. In comment 14308543 mrvax said:Or this board would be brimming with excitement like when the Giants drafted a young exciting QB, and built and grew a talented roster that had a fantastic competitive stretch between 2005-2011.

It's amazing how sensitive some posters are Go Terps : 2/27/2019 6:28 pm : link The fucking patient is bleeding out on the operating table, but we can't criticize the doctors because they are on our team. It's amazing.

Hey now! NoGainDayne : 2/27/2019 6:38 pm : link Those doctors have performed many successful surgeries. Who are you to comment when they slice into vital organs accidentally here and there?

Gettleman and Shurmur are idiots Oscar : 2/27/2019 7:12 pm : link And the Giants in general are a dumb organization. Mike is right to lay into them. Gettleman thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room which is a problem because it sure seems like the league has passed him by. Shurmur might be worse, he tries to play it like the calm, wise old hand but you see him in action on game day and realize he doesn’t have a fucking clue how to manage a team or figure things out on the fly.



It’s like these are the only two guys out in Indy who don’t realize the Giants were dogshit last season, have been dogshit for most of the decade and have no obvious path to contention that doesn’t involve a total tear down.



It’s too bad but I think we’ll get these dopey press conferences for another year or two followed by head scratching moves, losing football and ultimately another GM and coaching search.

RE: Has anyone considered FStubbs : 2/27/2019 7:25 pm : link

Quote: that maybe the Giants don't want to show their hand? If they are targeting Haskins or another QB in the draft it would be blatantly obvious if they released Eli before the draft. Why can't people be patient to see how this plays out before they blast a GM after one offseason of fixing a weak roster?



Yup basically.



Though I think the team is keeping Eli. In comment 14308470 Jay on the Island said:Yup basically.Though I think the team is keeping Eli.

RE: Gettleman and Shurmur are idiots The_Boss : 2/27/2019 7:31 pm : link

Quote: And the Giants in general are a dumb organization. Mike is right to lay into them. Gettleman thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room which is a problem because it sure seems like the league has passed him by. Shurmur might be worse, he tries to play it like the calm, wise old hand but you see him in action on game day and realize he doesn’t have a fucking clue how to manage a team or figure things out on the fly.



It’s like these are the only two guys out in Indy who don’t realize the Giants were dogshit last season, have been dogshit for most of the decade and have no obvious path to contention that doesn’t involve a total tear down.



It’s too bad but I think we’ll get these dopey press conferences for another year or two followed by head scratching moves, losing football and ultimately another GM and coaching search.



There won’t be any extensive GM search. Or if there is, it’ll be another charade. The next GM of the NYG is Kevin Abrams. In comment 14308662 Oscar said:There won’t be any extensive GM search. Or if there is, it’ll be another charade. The next GM of the NYG is Kevin Abrams.

GoTerps has become a SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/27/2019 7:36 pm : link Caricature at this point. And this is coming from someone who isn't totally enamored with either guy.

I disagree UberAlias : 2/27/2019 7:41 pm : link For the first time I feel this team may be on target @QB. The concern with Eli is that he he clouds their judgement. From DG today it seems they fully realize the need to move on. But the last thing you want is the team acting out of desperation. Even if you draft a QB, you still need a veteran. You don’t draft a guy and turn the job over to him on draft night.

Anytime.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/27/2019 7:43 pm : link



Quote: Gettleman and Shurmur are idiots

Oscar : 7:12 pm : link : reply

And the Giants in general are a dumb organization. Mike is right to lay into them. Gettleman thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room which is a problem because it sure seems like the league has passed him by. Shurmur might be worse, he tries to play it like the calm, wise old hand but you see him in action on game day and realize he doesn’t have a fucking clue how to manage a team or figure things out on the fly.



it still truly amazes me that after all these years, there are clueless assholes on a message board that will take the time to type shit like that up.



That any coach or GM are called "idiots". So I guess in Gettleman's case, the 4 organizations that have had a lot of success while he has been there is just from dumb luck?



Any coach or GM that is referred to as an idiot reflects a lot more poorly on the fucking moron making that statement, but unfortunately, those drooling invalids don't understand that.

the Giants fan base is lauded as having football knowledge, I'd produce a post like this as counter-evidence:it still truly amazes me that after all these years, there are clueless assholes on a message board that will take the time to type shit like that up.That any coach or GM are called "idiots". So I guess in Gettleman's case, the 4 organizations that have had a lot of success while he has been there is just from dumb luck?Any coach or GM that is referred to as an idiot reflects a lot more poorly on the fucking moron making that statement, but unfortunately, those drooling invalids don't understand that.

I heard it djm : 2/27/2019 7:50 pm : link He gives the chiefs a total pass and even defends them for drafting mahomes with smith in the fold.



Not once does he allow for the belief that maybe, just maybe, the giants like Eli for this year but want a qb for 2020, if they can get him this draft all the better and let him sit for 8-10 games or the whole year if Eli is killing it.



I give up. It’s all or nothing with this crap. Can’t bother arguing anymore.

RE: GoTerps has become a Go Terps : 2/27/2019 7:53 pm : link

Quote: Caricature at this point. And this is coming from someone who isn't totally enamored with either guy.



Don't blame me because these guys don't know what they're doing. Francesa isn't the only one saying it. Evan Silva, Warren Sharp, Mike Lombardi, Dave Te, the Spotrac people, the Ringer NFL people, Lefkoe, VSIN... In the last two months I have heard all of these sources and more be critical of the way the Giants are doing things. I'm not just making shit up.



I'm not going to give these guys three benefit of the doubt just because we root for them to win. That's for halfwits. If we see them doing a bad job we should fucking say so. In comment 14308680 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Don't blame me because these guys don't know what they're doing. Francesa isn't the only one saying it. Evan Silva, Warren Sharp, Mike Lombardi, Dave Te, the Spotrac people, the Ringer NFL people, Lefkoe, VSIN... In the last two months I have heard all of these sources and more be critical of the way the Giants are doing things. I'm not just making shit up.I'm not going to give these guys three benefit of the doubt just because we root for them to win. That's for halfwits. If we see them doing a bad job we should fucking say so.

RE: So, djm : 2/27/2019 7:56 pm : link

Quote: from what I read on this forum Francesca is an idiot unless he says something that you agree with. Then he's a genius.



What Mike has insisted upon is that it’s stupid to draft a qb and let him sit for year or coexist with the incumbent qb. Wasted resources and can’t have more than high profile qb on the team and whatever else he insists on believing. It’s been proven to be untrue of course, be he insists this won’t work. Even though it has, many times before.



He also cited 2004 when the giants had to go with Eli mid season despite being in playoff position because they had to plan for the future even if it cost them a playoff spot that year. And he said the giants could have made the playoffs in 04 with Warner. He wasn’t watching that season because the 5-4 giants with Warner were fucking done. Eli struggler when he came in but Warner was a wreck at this same point as well. He was holding the ball too long.



Apparently there’s something terrible about having a rookie hot shot qb on the bench while the team wins with a veteran qb. Me? I think that scenario is glorious. In comment 14308469 Gman11 said:What Mike has insisted upon is that it’s stupid to draft a qb and let him sit for year or coexist with the incumbent qb. Wasted resources and can’t have more than high profile qb on the team and whatever else he insists on believing. It’s been proven to be untrue of course, be he insists this won’t work. Even though it has, many times before.He also cited 2004 when the giants had to go with Eli mid season despite being in playoff position because they had to plan for the future even if it cost them a playoff spot that year. And he said the giants could have made the playoffs in 04 with Warner. He wasn’t watching that season because the 5-4 giants with Warner were fucking done. Eli struggler when he came in but Warner was a wreck at this same point as well. He was holding the ball too long.Apparently there’s something terrible about having a rookie hot shot qb on the bench while the team wins with a veteran qb. Me? I think that scenario is glorious.

A great many posters would of had Davis Webb as our staring QB map7711 : 2/27/2019 8:02 pm : link A guy on the Jets practice squad. Let that sink in for a moment.

Gettleman mentioned this at the presser.. bw in dc : 2/27/2019 8:53 pm : link "It’s really funny. I have one of the best consiglieres of all time. I talk to Ernie (Accorsi) all the time and what Ernie did for the Giants, it would be a dream for me to do the same thing. Does that answer your question?"



Gee, shocker. The man who hired Gettleman, Accorsi, is the man Gettleman always talks to. I mean, it just underscores that the antiquated "Giants Way" still chugs along...



I read that entire press conference transcript, and then I listened to it. How anybody comes away with any confidence in Gettleman as a decision maker for this team's future is truly bizarre. He is just a rambling, self-contradicting oaf.







The irony isn't lost.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/27/2019 8:58 pm : link on me that if Gewttleman would've instead said that he would like to follow in Parcells footsteps that bw's take would be completely different

Not to mention Ernie Accorsi Chris684 : 2/27/2019 9:34 pm : link Is a pretty fucking good football man to talk to.



All that guy ever did was trade for a 2-time SB MVP and lay the foundation of a roster that won 2 Super Bowls.



A lot of Giants fans are fucked up.



Ernie Accorsi gets mocked.



Eli Manning gets mocked.



These are guys who are revered without question by other canvases but not Giants fans apparently.

Eli Manning doesn’t get mocked for his full Giants career Oscar : 2/27/2019 9:42 pm : link Everyone appreciates what he’s done but he’s either completely finished or at least has deterioriated enough that he’s only going to succeed in a perfect situation. The Giants are on of the more imperfect teams you’ll find in the league at the moment. I love Eli but I would prefer to never watch the guy throw another pass for this team.



Check with the Fatman in Charlotte if that’s a fair take though, he’s the true football knower around here (or so I’ve heard).





... christian : 2/27/2019 9:54 pm : link Ernie Accorsi was a constant target of criticism on this site during his tenure.



His legacy, especially among some fans who were part of this site then (and still are), is painted largely by his decision to not pin the team's fortune to Kerry Collins.



Accorsi to his credit was willing to rebuild, even when it wasn't popular and even when it meant absorbing some losing.



If there's one piece of advice Accorsi is giving Gettleman, I hope it's to have the guts to move on.

Gettleman MookGiants : 2/27/2019 10:02 pm : link didn't have the guts to move on last year. I dont agree with taking Barkley, but that's been beaten to death around here. The more troubling thing to me is that the Giants believed Eli and that roster had another run in them. That was a gross miscalculation and hiring a total loser at head coach was another big mistake.



This needs (needed) to be a complete rebuild. Keeping a 37-38 year old QB who can't play at a high level anymore on a consistent basis and having him take up 20+ million dollars on your cap makes no sense on any level.



Pointing to the Chiefs model and how that worked out for them scares the crap out of me, too. The Chiefs 2 years ago their roster was a million times better than the Giants is right now. They made the playoffs in consecutive seasons with Alex Smith. The Giants are going to suck shit in 2019 with Eli Manning or without him. They would be far better off just getting rid of him and truly rebuilding from the ground up. If Eli wants to play for the Giants next year then he should take at least a 50% paycut if not more. If he doesn't want to do that, then hit the road. Thanks for the memories, but bringing him back at a 23 million dollar cap number makes zero sense.



When Gettleman speaks to the press, his comments are often frightening.

I also MookGiants : 2/27/2019 10:10 pm : link have absolutely zero clue why anyone on this board or anyone working for the Giants would like Eli as the Giants QB in 2019.



How many more years of sucking shit do you guys need to see? The Eli that could win this team a big game in a big spot like he often did is gone and is never coming back.



He plays well once in a blue moon and you guys use that as evidence that he still has it. How about the majority of games where he's at best below average and has been for years?



There are so many issues with this team and Eli is one of them. If you think that is going to all of a sudden change at 38 you're delusional. The guy that played in San Francisco on January 22nd, 2012 might as well be a completely different person.



You could take most recently retired QB's and if you gave them a clean pocket and good weapons they will show flashes of their former self.



Eli once in every great while shows a flash of his old self. But on the whole, he's a bad QB. As I said in another thread, he makes the offensive line look worse than they are and the offensive line makes him look worse than he is.



He's 38. And he has shown nothing in the last few years that should make anyone believe he's capable of being a contending QB at age 38. He wasn't at age 35. He's not going to be at 38. Chances are his issues are going to get worse, even if the line gets better, physically his ability is likely going to get even worse than it has been.



It's just time to move on. I don't know how people watch Giants every game for years and still believe Eli has enough left in the tank to contend for a title.





RE: Opinions are like Assholes Bluesbreaker : 2/27/2019 10:17 pm : link

Quote: Everybody’s got one.



Here is mine:



Eli Manning can still play QB in this league. Shurmur adjusted his game plan to feature the running game and use play action to protect both Eli and help the OLine. Re-sign Brown, sign a FA RT ( Daryl Williams ) and head to the draft.



The defense was worse than the offense. We need a pass rush. We need a Free Safety. Hopefully they re-sign Collins, find a fair priced ER ( Aaron Lynch ) and head to the draft.



The first round pick will be a QB or a front 7 guy. This will be the key to the future of the Giants. Haskins or Lock if a QB. Watkins, Oliver if DT, Ferrell, Sweat, Burns or Polite if ER, White if LB.



I want Josh Allen but he will be gone by pick 4.



Eli is now the starting QB and also the bridge QB if they draft one.



Deal with it.



Couldn't have said it much better .. I have no clue

about Haskins ..

I want Allen but he probaly lands with the Jets ! In comment 14308578 Rjanyg said:Couldn't have said it much better .. I have no clueabout Haskins ..I want Allen but he probaly lands with the Jets !

... christian : 2/27/2019 10:27 pm : link Mook -- there's a contingent who wants it to work with Manning so bad they look for any evidence. He's basically Jesus in a grilled cheese sandwich level hope for some. John Mara seems to be in that group.



They see Manning functioning as evidence he still has it, not as evidence he's declined to replacement level.

RE: ... MookGiants : 2/27/2019 10:35 pm : link

Quote: Mook -- there's a contingent who wants it to work with Manning so bad they look for any evidence. He's basically Jesus in a grilled cheese sandwich level hope for some. John Mara seems to be in that group.



They see Manning functioning as evidence he still has it, not as evidence he's declined to replacement level.



It's truly amazing. One out of every 5 games he plays decently well. And they use that as proof they need to keep Eli and they can still win with him. It's never Eli's fault. God forbid someone believes a 38 year old QB who hasn't been good in years should be cut. How many more years of being a terrible team do these fans need to see?



Ben McAdoo is a clown. But if the Gettleman, Mara, Reese and Shurmur believed what he did as far as Eli's ability as a QB in this stage of his career, the Giants would be in a hell of a lot better shape for the future.



As bad as the Giants have been for a while now, they've actually somehow been worse than their record shows. 2016 was a fluke, last year they beat how many backup or 3rd string QBs?



Eli had one of the best WR's and Rb's in the entire sport last year and he was a below average QB. It's like people on here can't seem to understand that the problem can be both Eli AND the offensive line. Fixing the offensive line is not going to make a 38 year old Eli Manning a top QB again, that player does not exist anymore. Cherry picking one game here and there to show he can be that player again is mind numbing.



2016 was the definition of a fluke. In comment 14308822 christian said:It's truly amazing. One out of every 5 games he plays decently well. And they use that as proof they need to keep Eli and they can still win with him. It's never Eli's fault. God forbid someone believes a 38 year old QB who hasn't been good in years should be cut. How many more years of being a terrible team do these fans need to see?Ben McAdoo is a clown. But if the Gettleman, Mara, Reese and Shurmur believed what he did as far as Eli's ability as a QB in this stage of his career, the Giants would be in a hell of a lot better shape for the future.As bad as the Giants have been for a while now, they've actually somehow been worse than their record shows. 2016 was a fluke, last year they beat how many backup or 3rd string QBs?Eli had one of the best WR's and Rb's in the entire sport last year and he was a below average QB. It's like people on here can't seem to understand that the problem can be both Eli AND the offensive line. Fixing the offensive line is not going to make a 38 year old Eli Manning a top QB again, that player does not exist anymore. Cherry picking one game here and there to show he can be that player again is mind numbing.2016 was the definition of a fluke.

... christian : 2/27/2019 10:39 pm : link The Giants need to build toward a winning roster, that can compete in a window like they had from 06-11.



There's zero chance Manning is that guy.

Anyone who doesn't like the Barkley pick can kick rocks... seriously. Leg of Theismann : 2/27/2019 10:45 pm : link The guy is a difference-maker in every sense of the word and when we DO have a decent team around him (which, no, is not going to take 5 years to build despite what many some people on this board say) he is going to be the guy that makes the big plays in the big moments to win us football games. Mark my words. The kid is that special.



I am 100% of the mind that you CAN put off taking a QB and just wait until the almost-perfect situation comes along and go get the guy you want. I don't understand why people on this board think that's not an option, that we need to force a QB pick when we happen to be picking in the top 10 because "there are no guarantees". There will be 3-4 (possibly more) elite QBs in the 2020 class and only a few teams looking for a QB. There will be teams at the very top of the draft who don't need a QB looking for a trade-down haul. I'll be happy to be the team to give that them in a heartbeat IF our next 10-15 year franchise QB is there.



In 2016, the Eagles traded the farm to move from #15 up to #2 to take Wentz and they won the Super Bowl 1 year later. If you build a winning TEAM first and THEN go get your QB you can very well compete for a super bowl immediately, especially if the QB you get is elite, NFL-ready, and surrounded by a terrific supporting cast. Just because we won a super bowl in Eli's 4th year DOES NOT mean we need to wait 4 years for our next QB to take us to the promised land.



I think there will be more than one near-NFL-ready QB in the 2020 draft. Let's take Tua for instance. So let's say we don't take a QB in 2019. Let's say DG goes with a blue-chip EDGE Rusher at #6 and a solid starting RT at #37. That would allow us to move on from Vernon in 2020, freeing up a ton of cap room. Then let's say he (worst-case scenario if we're picking a little ways down) trades our 2021 and 2022 first round picks to move up and take Tua, and Eli comes off the books as well. With that kind of cap room to play with and Barkley and Beckham still under contract, I believe we can be a playoff team in 2020, and I believe we can be super bowl contenders in 2021 and 2022 EVEN IF WE DON'T HAVE OUR FIRST ROUNDERS IN THOSE YEARS .



Just my two cents.

John Mara's MookGiants : 2/27/2019 11:00 pm : link handling of the Eli situation has been a total train wreck.



He completely botched how the decision to bench Eli was handled, and then after all the fan backlash, he made it even worse. On no planet do I believe McAdoo benched Eli and didn't let Mara know what he was going to do. Everything about how that went down was wrong, but Mara made it worse by appeasing the fans. McAdoo was an idiot in some ways but as much of a clown as he is, Shurmur's an even bigger clown. Just a total loser. Shurmur would kill to have a season like McAdoo did in 2016. McAdoo made the tough decision and while it wasn't handled right, he actually gave the Giants the out they needed with Eli. It was time to move on, they could have made McAdoo look like the bad guy and completely moved on in the off-season, instead he cans everyone and commits to trying to win with Eli in 2018. Hires a GM who was never going to get another GM job besides the Giants that still thinks it's the 1980's and a coach who is a total loser.



It was time to start over this past season. Instead it was committing to an old and nothing left in the tank QB, an old GM who got hired because of his previous experience with the Giants, and a retreated head coach who is a total loser and is a disaster with the media in New York.



I have zero confidence in anyone working in the front office or the head coach. The owner isnt going anywhere, but if 2019 goes south and the Giants still have no future at QB, a total house cleaning has to happen. New GM who doesn't have ties to the organization, new coach who isn't a loser.



Best case scenario, if everything goes well next year, I think you're looking at an 8-8 team. I dont see any way to be better than that, and 8-8 will be a minor miracle.



As bad as the Giants QB situation is, the entire roster defensively is a train wreck.



Last thing the Giants should be doing this off-season is trading for guys like Alec Ogletree. The sad thing is he was our best defensive player at times last year. Which says a hell of a lot more about the roster than it does Ogletree. Mediocre player getting paid like he's a good one and we gave up a pick for him too.



People also act like the Giants had no choice but to sign Solder. I don't understand that. That's how bad teams and bad organizations operate. Rebuilding teams should not be paying decent players that are already 30 like they are superstars. It doesn't make any sense for a team that is at least a couple of years away from winning to make a move like that.



Solder isn't a horrible player, but the Patriots offensive line didn't miss a beat without him, and may have been even better than usual. That deal isnt going to cripple the Giants future, but it's a move they did not have to make.



The Patriots, and teams that consistently contend, never find themselves in a situation where they have no choice but to give top dollar to decent players.



It's the same thing with Landon Collins. People act like the Giants have no choice but to sign him. Why? The Giants defense is going to suck with him in 2019, they're going to suck without him. Collins is a solid player, but he's clearly not the player he was in 2016 and he needs certain type of players around him to flourish, players the Giants are a ways away from having. I don't want to pay him big money for average pay, and with the state of this roster that's what you're going to get from him, average play. Maybe in a 2-3 years the Giants will have the type of players that he would fit well with, but Collins is not the type of player that you build around defensively and have to bring back.



The only thing the Giants have to do this off-season is be realistic about the state of the roster. Every single move made needs to be with 2020 and beyond in mind. I wouldn't make one single move based on anything in 2019. The roster isnt good enough in any area outside of RB and WR to contend. If the Giants take a realistic view of the roster this off-season and forget about winning in 2019, they'll be much better off in the long run for it.



Unfortunately I think we're in for another year of Mara and the front office/coaching staff thinking this team has one more run left with Eli.





RE: John Mara's The_Boss : 2/27/2019 11:32 pm : link

Well said.

Quote: handling of the Eli situation has been a total train wreck.



He completely botched how the decision to bench Eli was handled, and then after all the fan backlash, he made it even worse. On no planet do I believe McAdoo benched Eli and didn't let Mara know what he was going to do. Everything about how that went down was wrong, but Mara made it worse by appeasing the fans. McAdoo was an idiot in some ways but as much of a clown as he is, Shurmur's an even bigger clown. Just a total loser. Shurmur would kill to have a season like McAdoo did in 2016. McAdoo made the tough decision and while it wasn't handled right, he actually gave the Giants the out they needed with Eli. It was time to move on, they could have made McAdoo look like the bad guy and completely moved on in the off-season, instead he cans everyone and commits to trying to win with Eli in 2018. Hires a GM who was never going to get another GM job besides the Giants that still thinks it's the 1980's and a coach who is a total loser.



It was time to start over this past season. Instead it was committing to an old and nothing left in the tank QB, an old GM who got hired because of his previous experience with the Giants, and a retreated head coach who is a total loser and is a disaster with the media in New York.



I have zero confidence in anyone working in the front office or the head coach. The owner isnt going anywhere, but if 2019 goes south and the Giants still have no future at QB, a total house cleaning has to happen. New GM who doesn't have ties to the organization, new coach who isn't a loser.



Best case scenario, if everything goes well next year, I think you're looking at an 8-8 team. I dont see any way to be better than that, and 8-8 will be a minor miracle.



As bad as the Giants QB situation is, the entire roster defensively is a train wreck.



Last thing the Giants should be doing this off-season is trading for guys like Alec Ogletree. The sad thing is he was our best defensive player at times last year. Which says a hell of a lot more about the roster than it does Ogletree. Mediocre player getting paid like he's a good one and we gave up a pick for him too.



People also act like the Giants had no choice but to sign Solder. I don't understand that. That's how bad teams and bad organizations operate. Rebuilding teams should not be paying decent players that are already 30 like they are superstars. It doesn't make any sense for a team that is at least a couple of years away from winning to make a move like that.



Solder isn't a horrible player, but the Patriots offensive line didn't miss a beat without him, and may have been even better than usual. That deal isnt going to cripple the Giants future, but it's a move they did not have to make.



The Patriots, and teams that consistently contend, never find themselves in a situation where they have no choice but to give top dollar to decent players.



It's the same thing with Landon Collins. People act like the Giants have no choice but to sign him. Why? The Giants defense is going to suck with him in 2019, they're going to suck without him. Collins is a solid player, but he's clearly not the player he was in 2016 and he needs certain type of players around him to flourish, players the Giants are a ways away from having. I don't want to pay him big money for average pay, and with the state of this roster that's what you're going to get from him, average play. Maybe in a 2-3 years the Giants will have the type of players that he would fit well with, but Collins is not the type of player that you build around defensively and have to bring back.



The only thing the Giants have to do this off-season is be realistic about the state of the roster. Every single move made needs to be with 2020 and beyond in mind. I wouldn't make one single move based on anything in 2019. The roster isnt good enough in any area outside of RB and WR to contend. If the Giants take a realistic view of the roster this off-season and forget about winning in 2019, they'll be much better off in the long run for it.



Unfortunately I think we're in for another year of Mara and the front office/coaching staff thinking this team has one more run left with Eli.





Well said. In comment 14308837 MookGiants said:Well said.

RE: John Mara's bw in dc : 2/27/2019 11:38 pm : link

Quote: handling of the Eli situation has been a total train wreck.



He completely botched how the decision to bench Eli was handled, and then after all the fan backlash, he made it even worse. On no planet do I believe McAdoo benched Eli and didn't let Mara know what he was going to do. Everything about how that went down was wrong, but Mara made it worse by appeasing the fans. McAdoo was an idiot in some ways but as much of a clown as he is, Shurmur's an even bigger clown. Just a total loser. Shurmur would kill to have a season like McAdoo did in 2016. McAdoo made the tough decision and while it wasn't handled right, he actually gave the Giants the out they needed with Eli. It was time to move on, they could have made McAdoo look like the bad guy and completely moved on in the off-season, instead he cans everyone and commits to trying to win with Eli in 2018. Hires a GM who was never going to get another GM job besides the Giants that still thinks it's the 1980's and a coach who is a total loser.



It was time to start over this past season. Instead it was committing to an old and nothing left in the tank QB, an old GM who got hired because of his previous experience with the Giants, and a retreated head coach who is a total loser and is a disaster with the media in New York.



I have zero confidence in anyone working in the front office or the head coach. The owner isnt going anywhere, but if 2019 goes south and the Giants still have no future at QB, a total house cleaning has to happen. New GM who doesn't have ties to the organization, new coach who isn't a loser.



Best case scenario, if everything goes well next year, I think you're looking at an 8-8 team. I dont see any way to be better than that, and 8-8 will be a minor miracle.



As bad as the Giants QB situation is, the entire roster defensively is a train wreck.



Last thing the Giants should be doing this off-season is trading for guys like Alec Ogletree. The sad thing is he was our best defensive player at times last year. Which says a hell of a lot more about the roster than it does Ogletree. Mediocre player getting paid like he's a good one and we gave up a pick for him too.



People also act like the Giants had no choice but to sign Solder. I don't understand that. That's how bad teams and bad organizations operate. Rebuilding teams should not be paying decent players that are already 30 like they are superstars. It doesn't make any sense for a team that is at least a couple of years away from winning to make a move like that.



Solder isn't a horrible player, but the Patriots offensive line didn't miss a beat without him, and may have been even better than usual. That deal isnt going to cripple the Giants future, but it's a move they did not have to make.



The Patriots, and teams that consistently contend, never find themselves in a situation where they have no choice but to give top dollar to decent players.



It's the same thing with Landon Collins. People act like the Giants have no choice but to sign him. Why? The Giants defense is going to suck with him in 2019, they're going to suck without him. Collins is a solid player, but he's clearly not the player he was in 2016 and he needs certain type of players around him to flourish, players the Giants are a ways away from having. I don't want to pay him big money for average pay, and with the state of this roster that's what you're going to get from him, average play. Maybe in a 2-3 years the Giants will have the type of players that he would fit well with, but Collins is not the type of player that you build around defensively and have to bring back.



The only thing the Giants have to do this off-season is be realistic about the state of the roster. Every single move made needs to be with 2020 and beyond in mind. I wouldn't make one single move based on anything in 2019. The roster isnt good enough in any area outside of RB and WR to contend. If the Giants take a realistic view of the roster this off-season and forget about winning in 2019, they'll be much better off in the long run for it.



Unfortunately I think we're in for another year of Mara and the front office/coaching staff thinking this team has one more run left with Eli.





I'd like to accuse you of plagiarism, but you wrote that better than me. ;)



Well said... In comment 14308837 MookGiants said:I'd like to accuse you of plagiarism, but you wrote that better than me. ;)Well said...

RE: RE: So, santacruzom : 1:13 am : link

Quote:

Apparently there’s something terrible about having a rookie hot shot qb on the bench while the team wins with a veteran qb. Me? I think that scenario is glorious.



I agree that the "while the team wins" thing would be glorious. But how does that apply to this team? In comment 14308694 djm said:I agree that the "while the team wins" thing would be glorious. But how does that apply toteam?

i think there is way too much attention and emotion on the “O” on this plato : 1:25 am : link board. it seems like not a day goes by without screaming and foul mouthed yelling about qb especially but the rest of the O line etc



for what it’s worth we need impact players on the “D”. especially lber’s, (outside and inside), safety who can play one high although i think Reilly can do better after his first year there, corners etc.this is a strong defensive draft, draft into its strength.



Don’t waste a draft choice or trade for qb with too many questions get the “D” set, play Eli, get a back up and see what happens. future qbs look better and we get an aggressive strong d in place and a great running offense. the qb then comes to a well oiled position.



let’s see, but at least it will stop the repetition and screaming.

RE: John Mara's Jimmy Googs : 1:27 am : link

Quote:

The only thing the Giants have to do this off-season is be realistic about the state of the roster. Every single move made needs to be with 2020 and beyond in mind. I wouldn't make one single move based on anything in 2019. The roster isnt good enough in any area outside of RB and WR to contend. If the Giants take a realistic view of the roster this off-season and forget about winning in 2019, they'll be much better off in the long run for it.







I simply could not have written a better paragraph... In comment 14308837 MookGiants said:I simply could not have written a better paragraph...

RE: RE: ... map7711 : 6:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 14308822 christian said:





Quote:





Mook -- there's a contingent who wants it to work with Manning so bad they look for any evidence. He's basically Jesus in a grilled cheese sandwich level hope for some. John Mara seems to be in that group.



They see Manning functioning as evidence he still has it, not as evidence he's declined to replacement level.







It's truly amazing. One out of every 5 games he plays decently well. And they use that as proof they need to keep Eli and they can still win with him. It's never Eli's fault. God forbid someone believes a 38 year old QB who hasn't been good in years should be cut. How many more years of being a terrible team do these fans need to see?



Ben McAdoo is a clown. But if the Gettleman, Mara, Reese and Shurmur believed what he did as far as Eli's ability as a QB in this stage of his career, the Giants would be in a hell of a lot better shape for the future.



As bad as the Giants have been for a while now, they've actually somehow been worse than their record shows. 2016 was a fluke, last year they beat how many backup or 3rd string QBs?



Eli had one of the best WR's and Rb's in the entire sport last year and he was a below average QB. It's like people on here can't seem to understand that the problem can be both Eli AND the offensive line. Fixing the offensive line is not going to make a 38 year old Eli Manning a top QB again, that player does not exist anymore. Cherry picking one game here and there to show he can be that player again is mind numbing.



2016 was the definition of a fluke.



Mook Said it’s true. Must be true. Lol. In comment 14308826 MookGiants said:Mook Said it’s true. Must be true. Lol.

I wish I knew why it was a point of discussion that Eli should be cut. Ten Ton Hammer : 7:19 am : link That isn't an issue, and shouldn't be. It's also completely unrealistic given what we know of this franchise for them to make that call.



They can keep Eli for 2019 and still spend a 1st round pick on QB. I don't care what the spicy hot take is, it's not a "waste of resources". Just like having Collins didn't mean they couldn't draft Eli, if they can get Haskins or Murray, they should pick one.



And if Eli Manning wants to pull a Kerry Collins, so be it. That would be him quitting on the franchise. Though I'm sure a small number of fans would spin it as the Giants disrespecting him.



Let's be completely honest, the Giants have been kicking the Eli decision can down the road with halfhearted measures for two years. Make a decision already so we can all stop talking about this one way or the other.

Mike is purposely provocative DeepBlueJint : 7:57 am : link Loves it when the banter goes orthogonal. He is a arrogant sports commentator who lost his edge years ago.



As concerns Eli, as a Giants fan for nearly 60 years, I am fed up with the organization; not with the question of Eli being the QB for 2019. This is on the ownership. PERIOD! I do not care how many past SBs the team won.



I want a competitive team. Can't even think of SBs right now.



FWIW, I wish that the Giants approach Eli and tell him to agree to renegotiate his contract or he is let go. Message clear: We are getting your replacement and we welcome you to stay on in a lesser capacity to groom him.



B-t-W, I am indifferent about Murray vs. Haskins; yet I personally like Grier from WVU. Gettlemen went to see him this past season and he did well. Watched him at WVU. He is a gamer. Could probably get him on the second day (2nd or 3rd round).



So many needs on this team due to poor ownership. Thanks, Mara!

A decision on Eli should absolutely come by next week. BlueHurricane : 8:56 am : link If we are paying him his bonus then we better not be drafting a QB at 6

RE: Mike is purposely provocative GiantGrit : 8:59 am : link

Quote: Loves it when the banter goes orthogonal. He is a arrogant sports commentator who lost his edge years ago.



As concerns Eli, as a Giants fan for nearly 60 years, I am fed up with the organization; not with the question of Eli being the QB for 2019. This is on the ownership. PERIOD! I do not care how many past SBs the team won.



I want a competitive team. Can't even think of SBs right now.



FWIW, I wish that the Giants approach Eli and tell him to agree to renegotiate his contract or he is let go. Message clear: We are getting your replacement and we welcome you to stay on in a lesser capacity to groom him.



B-t-W, I am indifferent about Murray vs. Haskins; yet I personally like Grier from WVU. Gettlemen went to see him this past season and he did well. Watched him at WVU. He is a gamer. Could probably get him on the second day (2nd or 3rd round).



So many needs on this team due to poor ownership. Thanks, Mara!



I too fell in love with Grier, but he needs a good showing at the combine. In comment 14308901 DeepBlueJint said:I too fell in love with Grier, but he needs a good showing at the combine.

re gmenatlarge : 8:59 am : link

Quote: board. it seems like not a day goes by without screaming and foul mouthed yelling about qb especially but the rest of the O line etc



for what it’s worth we need impact players on the “D”. especially lber’s, (outside and inside), safety who can play one high although i think Reilly can do better after his first year there, corners etc.this is a strong defensive draft, draft into its strength.



Don’t waste a draft choice or trade for qb with too many questions get the “D” set, play Eli, get a back up and see what happens. future qbs look better and we get an aggressive strong d in place and a great running offense. the qb then comes to a well oiled position.



let’s see, but at least it will stop the repetition and screaming.



Good point, it's one of the reasons I have little confidence in DG as his FA moves did literally nothing to improve the defense last year, he made moves but did ANY of them improve the defense, I don't think so. And PS was way too quick to point out that 5-11 was better than 3-13 like that was some kind of big improvement. In comment 14308864 plato said:Good point, it's one of the reasons I have little confidence in DG as his FA moves did literally nothing to improve the defense last year, he made moves but did ANY of them improve the defense, I don't think so. And PS was way too quick to point out that 5-11 was better than 3-13 like that was some kind of big improvement.

Commit to Eli, or let him go. Torrag : 9:25 am : link Dumb comment. Eli can play this season as is. He's an older player and under contract. Evaluate his status during or after the season regarding renewal. It can be a year to year situation. Nothing wrong with that scenario.



As far as drafting his successor and bringing in vet competition did it hurt Brady when the Pats drafted Garrapolo? Did Smith fall apart in KC when they drafted Mahomes.



Stop with the drama. Eli is an experienced, poised professional. He can handle the media and a player gunning for his job. May the best player play...as they should.

RE: re mfsd : 9:31 am : link

Quote: In comment 14308864 plato said:





Quote:





board. it seems like not a day goes by without screaming and foul mouthed yelling about qb especially but the rest of the O line etc



for what it’s worth we need impact players on the “D”. especially lber’s, (outside and inside), safety who can play one high although i think Reilly can do better after his first year there, corners etc.this is a strong defensive draft, draft into its strength.



Don’t waste a draft choice or trade for qb with too many questions get the “D” set, play Eli, get a back up and see what happens. future qbs look better and we get an aggressive strong d in place and a great running offense. the qb then comes to a well oiled position.



let’s see, but at least it will stop the repetition and screaming.







Good point, it's one of the reasons I have little confidence in DG as his FA moves did literally nothing to improve the defense last year, he made moves but did ANY of them improve the defense, I don't think so. And PS was way too quick to point out that 5-11 was better than 3-13 like that was some kind of big improvement.



Who was available in FA last season that DG should have signed but didn’t in your view?



Some of you guys act like he passed on the chance to sign LT and Ronnie Lott in their prime.



He made 2 pretty good draft picks to start the defensive rebuild in Hill and Carter. Not all pros, but solid starter types in rounds 3-4.



This was always a 2+ year rebuild. Let’s see where we’re at by next offseason. Anyone declaring DG a failure after one offseason isn’t worth paying much attention to. In comment 14308952 gmenatlarge said:Who was available in FA last season that DG should have signed but didn’t in your view?Some of you guys act like he passed on the chance to sign LT and Ronnie Lott in their prime.He made 2 pretty good draft picks to start the defensive rebuild in Hill and Carter. Not all pros, but solid starter types in rounds 3-4.This was always a 2+ year rebuild. Let’s see where we’re at by next offseason. Anyone declaring DG a failure after one offseason isn’t worth paying much attention to.

RE: RE: re gmenatlarge : 9:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 14308952 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





In comment 14308864 plato said:





Quote:





board. it seems like not a day goes by without screaming and foul mouthed yelling about qb especially but the rest of the O line etc



for what it’s worth we need impact players on the “D”. especially lber’s, (outside and inside), safety who can play one high although i think Reilly can do better after his first year there, corners etc.this is a strong defensive draft, draft into its strength.



Don’t waste a draft choice or trade for qb with too many questions get the “D” set, play Eli, get a back up and see what happens. future qbs look better and we get an aggressive strong d in place and a great running offense. the qb then comes to a well oiled position.



let’s see, but at least it will stop the repetition and screaming.







Good point, it's one of the reasons I have little confidence in DG as his FA moves did literally nothing to improve the defense last year, he made moves but did ANY of them improve the defense, I don't think so. And PS was way too quick to point out that 5-11 was better than 3-13 like that was some kind of big improvement.







Who was available in FA last season that DG should have signed but didn’t in your view?



Some of you guys act like he passed on the chance to sign LT and Ronnie Lott in their prime.



He made 2 pretty good draft picks to start the defensive rebuild in Hill and Carter. Not all pros, but solid starter types in rounds 3-4.



This was always a 2+ year rebuild. Let’s see where we’re at by next offseason. Anyone declaring DG a failure after one offseason isn’t worth paying much attention to.



LT? Lott? Did you watch this defense last year? About as bad as it gets, worst in the league! If you're happy with that fine! Going into next year there are question marks at basically every position. I just said that I have little confidence in DG going into next year, I don't really see how anybody could, hopefully he will surprise us. In comment 14309028 mfsd said:LT? Lott? Did you watch this defense last year? About as bad as it gets, worst in the league! If you're happy with that fine! Going into next year there are question marks at basically every position. I just said that I have little confidence in DG going into next year, I don't really see how anybody could, hopefully he will surprise us.

RE: Francesa on point Coach Red Beaulieu : 9:45 am : link

Quote: That was the first I heard the audio. Gettleman just sounds like an idiot, and Shurmur sounds like Toby from The Office.



Smart people that aren't connected to the Giants view them as a circus.

Lol the Pope of Pie is smart now? In comment 14308620 Go Terps said:Lol the Pope of Pie is smart now?

RE: RE: RE: re mfsd : 10:11 am : link

Quote: In comment 14309028 mfsd said:





Quote:





In comment 14308952 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





In comment 14308864 plato said:





Quote:





board. it seems like not a day goes by without screaming and foul mouthed yelling about qb especially but the rest of the O line etc



for what it’s worth we need impact players on the “D”. especially lber’s, (outside and inside), safety who can play one high although i think Reilly can do better after his first year there, corners etc.this is a strong defensive draft, draft into its strength.



Don’t waste a draft choice or trade for qb with too many questions get the “D” set, play Eli, get a back up and see what happens. future qbs look better and we get an aggressive strong d in place and a great running offense. the qb then comes to a well oiled position.



let’s see, but at least it will stop the repetition and screaming.







Good point, it's one of the reasons I have little confidence in DG as his FA moves did literally nothing to improve the defense last year, he made moves but did ANY of them improve the defense, I don't think so. And PS was way too quick to point out that 5-11 was better than 3-13 like that was some kind of big improvement.







Who was available in FA last season that DG should have signed but didn’t in your view?



Some of you guys act like he passed on the chance to sign LT and Ronnie Lott in their prime.



He made 2 pretty good draft picks to start the defensive rebuild in Hill and Carter. Not all pros, but solid starter types in rounds 3-4.



This was always a 2+ year rebuild. Let’s see where we’re at by next offseason. Anyone declaring DG a failure after one offseason isn’t worth paying much attention to.







LT? Lott? Did you watch this defense last year? About as bad as it gets, worst in the league! If you're happy with that fine! Going into next year there are question marks at basically every position. I just said that I have little confidence in DG going into next year, I don't really see how anybody could, hopefully he will surprise us.



OK so who would you have signed last year on defense in free agency that DG past on?



Our defense was garbage - zero pass rush, zero free safety, middling LBs. But you guys act like DG whiffed by not signing 6 all pros in one offseason.

In comment 14309071 gmenatlarge said:OK so who would you have signed last year on defense in free agency that DG past on?Our defense was garbage - zero pass rush, zero free safety, middling LBs. But you guys act like DG whiffed by not signing 6 all pros in one offseason.

RE: RE: RE: RE: re gmenatlarge : 10:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 14309071 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





In comment 14309028 mfsd said:





Quote:





In comment 14308952 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





In comment 14308864 plato said:





Quote:





board. it seems like not a day goes by without screaming and foul mouthed yelling about qb especially but the rest of the O line etc



for what it’s worth we need impact players on the “D”. especially lber’s, (outside and inside), safety who can play one high although i think Reilly can do better after his first year there, corners etc.this is a strong defensive draft, draft into its strength.



Don’t waste a draft choice or trade for qb with too many questions get the “D” set, play Eli, get a back up and see what happens. future qbs look better and we get an aggressive strong d in place and a great running offense. the qb then comes to a well oiled position.



let’s see, but at least it will stop the repetition and screaming.







Good point, it's one of the reasons I have little confidence in DG as his FA moves did literally nothing to improve the defense last year, he made moves but did ANY of them improve the defense, I don't think so. And PS was way too quick to point out that 5-11 was better than 3-13 like that was some kind of big improvement.







Who was available in FA last season that DG should have signed but didn’t in your view?



Some of you guys act like he passed on the chance to sign LT and Ronnie Lott in their prime.



He made 2 pretty good draft picks to start the defensive rebuild in Hill and Carter. Not all pros, but solid starter types in rounds 3-4.



This was always a 2+ year rebuild. Let’s see where we’re at by next offseason. Anyone declaring DG a failure after one offseason isn’t worth paying much attention to.







LT? Lott? Did you watch this defense last year? About as bad as it gets, worst in the league! If you're happy with that fine! Going into next year there are question marks at basically every position. I just said that I have little confidence in DG going into next year, I don't really see how anybody could, hopefully he will surprise us.







OK so who would you have signed last year on defense in free agency that DG past on?



Our defense was garbage - zero pass rush, zero free safety, middling LBs. But you guys act like DG whiffed by not signing 6 all pros in one offseason.



Ok this may be news to you but I am not applying for the position of GM of the Giants, however, as a fan this guy does not inspire confidence in me. If you take a mediocre defense and make it into the worst in the league, I don't think he's doing a good job! let's see if he can do better this year. In comment 14309154 mfsd said:Ok this may be news to you but I am not applying for the position of GM of the Giants, however, as a fan this guy does not inspire confidence in me. If you take a mediocre defense and make it into the worst in the league, I don't think he's doing a good job! let's see if he can do better this year.

Where.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:30 am : link



Quote: If you take a mediocre defense and make it into the worst in the league, I don't think he's doing a good job! let's see if he can do better this year.



Statistically, they were 23rd this year after being 28th the year before.



And, they actually were the worst defense in the league a couple of years under spags. Not just bad, but two of the worst ten defenses in NFL history!! are you getting this from?Statistically, they were 23rd this year after being 28th the year before.And, they actually were the worst defense in the league a couple of years under spags. Not just bad, but two of the worst ten defenses in NFL history!!

You said this RinR : 10:42 am : link Quote: I have little confidence in DG as his FA moves did literally nothing to improve the defense last year



So who would you have signed to improve the D that DG passed on?



It's a valid question.

So who would you have signed to improve the D that DG passed on?It's a valid question.

RE: I also HomerJones45 : 10:48 am : link

Quote: I have absolutely zero clue You should have stopped right there; only thing you've said that made any sense. In comment 14308792 MookGiants said:You should have stopped right there; only thing you've said that made any sense.

RE: A decision on Eli should absolutely come by next week. HomerJones45 : 10:50 am : link

Quote: If we are paying him his bonus then we better not be drafting a QB at 6 Why? What do you care? It's not your money, and the two are not mutually exclusive. In comment 14308946 BlueHurricane said:Why? What do you care? It's not your money, and the two are not mutually exclusive.

RE: What advantage would there be Jersey55 : 11:15 am : link

Quote: to either committing to Eli fully - which signals your draft intent - or saying its time to move on from Eli - which signals your draft intent?



Why do people who listen to sports radio expect the unvarnished truth and transparency from a GM? It is mind boggling how people can't get this.



why would any smart team commit to a 39 year old QB who hasn't played well in 3 years, bad idea... In comment 14308493 Mike from Ohio said:why would any smart team commit to a 39 year old QB who hasn't played well in 3 years, bad idea...

RE: RE: What advantage would there be The_Boss : 11:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 14308493 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





to either committing to Eli fully - which signals your draft intent - or saying its time to move on from Eli - which signals your draft intent?



Why do people who listen to sports radio expect the unvarnished truth and transparency from a GM? It is mind boggling how people can't get this.







why would any smart team commit to a 39 year old QB who hasn't played well in 3 years, bad idea...



Not that it’s a huge deal but Eli is 38. In comment 14309292 Jersey55 said:Not that it’s a huge deal but Eli is 38.

RE: I disagree Jersey55 : 11:20 am : link

Quote: For the first time I feel this team may be on target @QB. The concern with Eli is that he he clouds their judgement. From DG today it seems they fully realize the need to move on. But the last thing you want is the team acting out of desperation. Even if you draft a QB, you still need a veteran. You don’t draft a guy and turn the job over to him on draft night. \



I think Gettleman has already tipped his hand about his plan when he praised the way the Chiefs handled the Mahomes situation when they drafted him... In comment 14308686 UberAlias said:I think Gettleman has already tipped his hand about his plan when he praised the way the Chiefs handled the Mahomes situation when they drafted him...

Mook hitches his star to Ben McAdoo HomerJones45 : 11:21 am : link all anyone needs to know.

is anybody else getting sick of this Eli situation Jersey55 : 11:22 am : link it just seems to go on and on, the Giants organization seem to be afraid to let loose of the tit and its stretching out way too far...

RE: Where.. gmenatlarge : 12:23 pm : link

Quote: are you getting this from?







Quote:





If you take a mediocre defense and make it into the worst in the league, I don't think he's doing a good job! let's see if he can do better this year.







Statistically, they were 23rd this year after being 28th the year before.



And, they actually were the worst defense in the league a couple of years under spags. Not just bad, but two of the worst ten defenses in NFL history!!



worst 4th qtr defense in league last year. In comment 14309187 FatMan in Charlotte said:worst 4th qtr defense in league last year.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: re mfsd : 1:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309154 mfsd said:





Quote:





In comment 14309071 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





In comment 14309028 mfsd said:





Quote:





In comment 14308952 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





In comment 14308864 plato said:





Quote:





board. it seems like not a day goes by without screaming and foul mouthed yelling about qb especially but the rest of the O line etc



for what it’s worth we need impact players on the “D”. especially lber’s, (outside and inside), safety who can play one high although i think Reilly can do better after his first year there, corners etc.this is a strong defensive draft, draft into its strength.



Don’t waste a draft choice or trade for qb with too many questions get the “D” set, play Eli, get a back up and see what happens. future qbs look better and we get an aggressive strong d in place and a great running offense. the qb then comes to a well oiled position.



let’s see, but at least it will stop the repetition and screaming.







Good point, it's one of the reasons I have little confidence in DG as his FA moves did literally nothing to improve the defense last year, he made moves but did ANY of them improve the defense, I don't think so. And PS was way too quick to point out that 5-11 was better than 3-13 like that was some kind of big improvement.







Who was available in FA last season that DG should have signed but didn’t in your view?



Some of you guys act like he passed on the chance to sign LT and Ronnie Lott in their prime.



He made 2 pretty good draft picks to start the defensive rebuild in Hill and Carter. Not all pros, but solid starter types in rounds 3-4.



This was always a 2+ year rebuild. Let’s see where we’re at by next offseason. Anyone declaring DG a failure after one offseason isn’t worth paying much attention to.







LT? Lott? Did you watch this defense last year? About as bad as it gets, worst in the league! If you're happy with that fine! Going into next year there are question marks at basically every position. I just said that I have little confidence in DG going into next year, I don't really see how anybody could, hopefully he will surprise us.







OK so who would you have signed last year on defense in free agency that DG past on?



Our defense was garbage - zero pass rush, zero free safety, middling LBs. But you guys act like DG whiffed by not signing 6 all pros in one offseason.







Ok this may be news to you but I am not applying for the position of GM of the Giants, however, as a fan this guy does not inspire confidence in me. If you take a mediocre defense and make it into the worst in the league, I don't think he's doing a good job! let's see if he can do better this year.



Hah fair enough - I’m not either:) Taking the opinion he doesn’t inspire confidence after year 1? Reasonable.



My point is and has been all along, this was always a 2 year rebuild (if not more)...his first draft looks good, he first FA/trade class is about average (I think Solder and Ogletree are better than many other folks do - but arguments about how much we’re paying them are fair as well)



To the larger argument by many that if this is a 2+ year rebuild, why are we sticking with Eli, reasonable case as well - we will see. I think DGs tenure will ultimately be judged based on the transition from Eli to someone else...let’s see how it goes. In comment 14309180 gmenatlarge said:Hah fair enough - I’m not either:) Taking the opinion he doesn’t inspire confidence after year 1? Reasonable.My point is and has been all along, this was always a 2 year rebuild (if not more)...his first draft looks good, he first FA/trade class is about average (I think Solder and Ogletree are better than many other folks do - but arguments about how much we’re paying them are fair as well)To the larger argument by many that if this is a 2+ year rebuild, why are we sticking with Eli, reasonable case as well - we will see. I think DGs tenure will ultimately be judged based on the transition from Eli to someone else...let’s see how it goes.

RE: LOL.. gmenatlarge : 1:24 pm : link

Quote: Any other qualifiers?



"Worst Monday Night defense", perhaps?



Jesus



4th qtr is not important I guess, it's just where you end up losing the game In comment 14309506 FatMan in Charlotte said:4th qtr is not important I guess, it's just where you end up losing the game

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: re gmenatlarge : 1:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309180 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





In comment 14309154 mfsd said:





Quote:





In comment 14309071 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





In comment 14309028 mfsd said:





Quote:





In comment 14308952 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





In comment 14308864 plato said:





Quote:





board. it seems like not a day goes by without screaming and foul mouthed yelling about qb especially but the rest of the O line etc



for what it’s worth we need impact players on the “D”. especially lber’s, (outside and inside), safety who can play one high although i think Reilly can do better after his first year there, corners etc.this is a strong defensive draft, draft into its strength.



Don’t waste a draft choice or trade for qb with too many questions get the “D” set, play Eli, get a back up and see what happens. future qbs look better and we get an aggressive strong d in place and a great running offense. the qb then comes to a well oiled position.



let’s see, but at least it will stop the repetition and screaming.







Good point, it's one of the reasons I have little confidence in DG as his FA moves did literally nothing to improve the defense last year, he made moves but did ANY of them improve the defense, I don't think so. And PS was way too quick to point out that 5-11 was better than 3-13 like that was some kind of big improvement.







Who was available in FA last season that DG should have signed but didn’t in your view?



Some of you guys act like he passed on the chance to sign LT and Ronnie Lott in their prime.



He made 2 pretty good draft picks to start the defensive rebuild in Hill and Carter. Not all pros, but solid starter types in rounds 3-4.



This was always a 2+ year rebuild. Let’s see where we’re at by next offseason. Anyone declaring DG a failure after one offseason isn’t worth paying much attention to.







LT? Lott? Did you watch this defense last year? About as bad as it gets, worst in the league! If you're happy with that fine! Going into next year there are question marks at basically every position. I just said that I have little confidence in DG going into next year, I don't really see how anybody could, hopefully he will surprise us.







OK so who would you have signed last year on defense in free agency that DG past on?



Our defense was garbage - zero pass rush, zero free safety, middling LBs. But you guys act like DG whiffed by not signing 6 all pros in one offseason.







Ok this may be news to you but I am not applying for the position of GM of the Giants, however, as a fan this guy does not inspire confidence in me. If you take a mediocre defense and make it into the worst in the league, I don't think he's doing a good job! let's see if he can do better this year.







Hah fair enough - I’m not either:) Taking the opinion he doesn’t inspire confidence after year 1? Reasonable.



My point is and has been all along, this was always a 2 year rebuild (if not more)...his first draft looks good, he first FA/trade class is about average (I think Solder and Ogletree are better than many other folks do - but arguments about how much we’re paying them are fair as well)



To the larger argument by many that if this is a 2+ year rebuild, why are we sticking with Eli, reasonable case as well - we will see. I think DGs tenure will ultimately be judged based on the transition from Eli to someone else...let’s see how it goes.



Good point on Eli, right now I would say that this is not being handled too well, but willing to wait and see. In comment 14309520 mfsd said:Good point on Eli, right now I would say that this is not being handled too well, but willing to wait and see.

RE: Mook hitches his star to Ben McAdoo MookGiants : 1:30 pm : link

Quote: all anyone needs to know.



McAdoo is a clown, but his resume as a head coach is certainly better than Pat Shurmur. McAdoo gets totally shit on here by the same people who gives Shurmur and DG and Mara a pass. McAdoo was removed from the situation and nothing has changed, if anything it has gotten worse. He deserved to be fired, but they hired a GM who only got the job because of his previous experience with the Giants and a head coach who is a loser.



I dont know why people can't believe that McAdoo sucked but Shurmur is worse. What has Shurmur ever done as a head coach besides lose on a consistent basis?



Everyone wanted to believe last year going into camp that the cancer that is McAdoo was gone and the Giants would be contenders. Then 5 weeks into the 2018 season the Giants season was over. And it wasn't because of injuries.



This team sucks shit and while McAdoo is an idiot, the problems with this organization extend far beyond him.



Why should any of us give DG and Pat Shurmur the benefit of the doubt? What have they done to earn that? This team is dreadful. In comment 14309299 HomerJones45 said:McAdoo is a clown, but his resume as a head coach is certainly better than Pat Shurmur. McAdoo gets totally shit on here by the same people who gives Shurmur and DG and Mara a pass. McAdoo was removed from the situation and nothing has changed, if anything it has gotten worse. He deserved to be fired, but they hired a GM who only got the job because of his previous experience with the Giants and a head coach who is a loser.I dont know why people can't believe that McAdoo sucked but Shurmur is worse. What has Shurmur ever done as a head coach besides lose on a consistent basis?Everyone wanted to believe last year going into camp that the cancer that is McAdoo was gone and the Giants would be contenders. Then 5 weeks into the 2018 season the Giants season was over. And it wasn't because of injuries.This team sucks shit and while McAdoo is an idiot, the problems with this organization extend far beyond him.Why should any of us give DG and Pat Shurmur the benefit of the doubt? What have they done to earn that? This team is dreadful.

All I'll add is this... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:34 pm : link I love Eli, but it's time to move on. Thanks for the memories #10.

and spare me MookGiants : 1:41 pm : link that the Giants have to keep Eli on the roster because he's the only legit QB on the roster.



They are horrible with Eli, they can be horrible without him. Eli can not play at a high level consistently anymore. Why on earth would you pay him 23 million dollars when his skill set has significantly diminished?



This team isnt winning anything this year. When Gettleman makes comments about how the Chiefs handled things it should scare the hell out of everyone.



The Chiefs made the playoffs in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 with Alex Smith. They were good enough to go with a plan like that. The Giants have made the playoffs once since 2011. One fucking time and after the first quarter in that playoff game they got their asses handed to them. That 2016 season was a total fluke. The Giants right now are so far away from where the Chiefs were heading into 2017.



It's like the owner, GM and Coach haven't paid attention to what the Giants have done for years now. Since Hurricane Sandy this organization has been a train wreck.





Mook your point re: Shurmur's record is well taken Chris684 : 1:46 pm : link but you may want to rethink lumping in Gettleman with him in that respect.



I'd say Dave Gettleman's experience and track record is both extensive and impressive.

Silly Thegratefulhead : 1:49 pm : link I know we are bored and hungry for football. Why does anyone take what anyone says seriously about the plans for the franchise during this period of the offseason? FFS, Are you are going to hold them accountable for every little thing they say during this time too? Shit fuck balls. I want to move on from Eli but my I don't get upset when they say good things about Eli right now because I don't believe anything anyone says representing any team or player. Gettleman likes to talk, I think he might say things at times that trigger the media, just for fun.

RE: Mook hitches his star to Ben McAdoo RinR : 1:53 pm : link

Quote: Why should any of us give DG and Pat Shurmur the benefit of the doubt? What have they done to earn that?



Because its only been 1 year?

In comment 14309572 MookGiants said:Because its only been 1 year?

RE: Mook your point re: Shurmur's record is well taken MookGiants : 1:54 pm : link

Quote: but you may want to rethink lumping in Gettleman with him in that respect.



I'd say Dave Gettleman's experience and track record is both extensive and impressive.



I don't think Gettleman is a loser like Shurmur. But I also see nothing on his resume that has earned him the benefit of the doubt.



He did make a Super Bowl in Carolina, but he had nothing to do with Cam Newton or Luke Kuechly.



I don't think Gettleman is horrible by any stretch of the imagination, but I also don't think he has earned the benefit of the doubt either. His drafts were ok in Carolina.



I'm probably a little harder on DG than I should be, but I am less than enthused about the way he is building this team.



The problem to me really starts with John Mara though. His handling of the Coughlin/Reese situation really started this train wreck and then he made it worse by how the Eli situation was handled. Eli should have been gone after last year. I can't believe they are even considering paying him this bonus. In comment 14309605 Chris684 said:I don't think Gettleman is a loser like Shurmur. But I also see nothing on his resume that has earned him the benefit of the doubt.He did make a Super Bowl in Carolina, but he had nothing to do with Cam Newton or Luke Kuechly.I don't think Gettleman is horrible by any stretch of the imagination, but I also don't think he has earned the benefit of the doubt either. His drafts were ok in Carolina.I'm probably a little harder on DG than I should be, but I am less than enthused about the way he is building this team.The problem to me really starts with John Mara though. His handling of the Coughlin/Reese situation really started this train wreck and then he made it worse by how the Eli situation was handled. Eli should have been gone after last year. I can't believe they are even considering paying him this bonus.

The other thing with Gettleman NoGainDayne : 2:01 pm : link is people seem to want to pick and choose how he is evaluated. They want to give him this "track record" unequivocally but somehow the fact that he got fired is out of bounds on him.



There are things that go into being a good leader beyond the few variables that people want to measure and to the points about Newton and Kuechly it is very hard to say how much of this track record could be attributed specifically to him. Just like it is hard to say how much his firing is an indictment of his personality vs. the owner or players that clashed with him.

And RE: the coaches NoGainDayne : 2:02 pm : link thinking Macadoo and Shurmur would be good coaches, calling their evaluation process for this position suspect is generous.