QB chips falling nicely for Giants

|if someone asked you last year, with the #2 pick and next years second round pick, you could have Saquon Barkley and Josh Rosen, what would you say?
|extra weight flabby?
In comment 14309222 BillyM said:
Sign me up!
In comment 14309197 SterlingArcher said:
Next year? Probably not. 2020 and beyond? If they draft the right QB
| Adding him to our offense would make us a true contender IMO and give us an young trifecta of elite athletes on offense. The cap savings from getting rid of Eli could be reinvested into the defense.
I worry that, just like the elite QB last year, we'll miss out on him as he'll go #1 overall and immediately improve the team that drafts him.
In comment 14309231 MotownGIANTS said:
He came out with no shirt on. Adam Shefter said GM's were shocked how ripped he was at that weight. Nope
| in which the author argue that Haskins isn't worthy of being drafted in the first round. I've included a few illustrative quotes from the article, and a link to it.
"Haskins’ 70 percent completion rate is a bit misleading. He completed 70.6 percent of passes that traveled 1-5 yards in the air and 74.4 percent that traveled 5-10 yards in the air. As mentioned before, he completed a lot of short crossing routes on Mesh variations, and his receivers were talented enough to break tackles and run for a lot of yards after the catch. In fact, he was credited with tap fly passes that are more like handoffs (shown in clip below). According to Sports Info Solutions, Haskins was 18-18 for 170 yards on tap fly passes (both ranked 4th-most in the FBS). He had five passing TDs on these 18 attempts, two more than any other player."
"Additionally, his accuracy took a nose dive when he had to face pressure because his mechanics and footwork broke down so dramatically."
" His raw stats from his lone season as a starter are spectacular. But when you break down how reliant he was on yards after the catch, they aren’t as impressive. His inconsistency with ball placement and dramatic drop in play under pressure are big areas of concern; those skills don’t typically improve at the next level. Haskins has enough attributes to be looked at as an intriguing quarterback to continue to develop, but there are too many question marks in his game to give him a first-round grade. Additionally, his physical attributes aren’t elite enough to take a first-round gamble on him. "
https://theathletic.com/838678/2019/02/27/dwayne-haskins-grade-nfl-draft/ - ( New Window )
In comment 14309231 MotownGIANTS said:
He came out with no shirt on. Adam Shefter said GM's were shocked how ripped he was at that weight. Nope
|This does open up multiple opportunities for our next QB. I've got to believe they will get one of these guys this year. There really isn't another option. We got a 2nd bite of the apple for a top QB after rightly taking Saquon (and I wanted a QB) last year. I'm a huge OU fan and would love Murray but I'm ok with Haskins as well. Rosen would be a 3rd choice for me now though I wanted him last year. As long as we get one of these guys and secure the next 15 years at QB I'm fine.
| The Giants are not going to like any of the 2019 qbs at 6. I think they go the 2020 route, featuring a much stronger class. If the Giants didn't want to force a qb pick at 2 in 2018 (a far and away much stronger class), I do not see them suddenly forcing one in 2019.
I think we see them trade the farm in 2020 for Herbert/Tua/Fromm.
| It would have set the franchise into a spiral. Heh, we would have had the #1 pick this year and looking at Murray. Lol Rosen cultists, how sweet it is to already be able to mock them relentlessly XD
And these dumfuqs still want to trade a 1st fir him lol
| The Giants are not going to like any of the 2019 qbs at 6. I think they go the 2020 route, featuring a much stronger class. If the Giants didn't want to force a qb pick at 2 in 2018 (a far and away much stronger class), I do not see them suddenly forcing one in 2019.
I think we see them trade the farm in 2020 for Herbert/Tua/Fromm.
Does that not scream red flag to anyone else?
| Why would any team trade a first-round draft pick on a guy who was picked 10th last year and the team that picked him wants to dump him after one year?
Does that not scream red flag to anyone else?
In comment 14309278 lax counsel said:
The Giants are not going to like any of the 2019 qbs at 6. I think they go the 2020 route, featuring a much stronger class. If the Giants didn't want to force a qb pick at 2 in 2018 (a far and away much stronger class), I do not see them suddenly forcing one in 2019.
I think we see them trade the farm in 2020 for Herbert/Tua/Fromm.
jtgiants essentially was told this last week and posted here. It was also said by him, and corroborated by jonc, that (as of now) they really like Fromm.
| Why would any team trade a first-round draft pick on a guy who was picked 10th last year and the team that picked him wants to dump him after one year?
Does that not scream red flag to anyone else?
In comment 14309308 montanagiant said:
Does that not scream red flag to anyone else?
As the guy that wrote the OP, I specifically mentioned I would not trade a first round. But a second round, for his talent. Great calculated risk.
Yes
In comment 14309196 The_Boss said:
-
yep
In comment 14309301 The_Boss said:
In comment 14309278 lax counsel said:
The Giants are not going to like any of the 2019 qbs at 6. I think they go the 2020 route, featuring a much stronger class. If the Giants didn't want to force a qb pick at 2 in 2018 (a far and away much stronger class), I do not see them suddenly forcing one in 2019.
I think we see them trade the farm in 2020 for Herbert/Tua/Fromm.
jtgiants essentially was told this last week and posted here. It was also said by him, and corroborated by jonc, that (as of now) they really like Fromm.
Doesn't surprise me, and I think Fromm becomes the target for the Giants, even if it costs multiple picks.
|I hope Murray still falls to us, but if he doesn't and then tears it up for another team, at least we'll get to see the narrative do a subtle Mayfield-esque shift from "The Giants would be stupid to draft Murray at 6" to "Yeah Murray is awesome, but we never had a chance to pick him anyway."
| Why would any team trade a first-round draft pick on a guy who was picked 10th last year and the team that picked him wants to dump him after one year?
Does that not scream red flag to anyone else?
| can be both that they love the player, and love the player a lot more than Rosen. The latter of which should scare the Giants. The already didn't like him enough to draft him, or entertain a trade back to draft him - so why would we give up a better pick now than what it took to get him in the first place?
I see more downside than upside in this scenario. If Murray is taken by the Cardinals, it means there's someone about Rosen that they don't like, IMO.
|would take Rosen over any other QB in this draft. He played on a terrible team with an OL that was even worse than the Giants.
In comment 14309269 santacruzom said:
I hope Murray still falls to us, but if he doesn't and then tears it up for another team, at least we'll get to see the narrative do a subtle Mayfield-esque shift from "The Giants would be stupid to draft Murray at 6" to "Yeah Murray is awesome, but we never had a chance to pick him anyway."
The Giants could draft an inanimate carbon rod and there would be people here supporting the pick.
I listened to a podcast last night with a couple analytics guys...Ben Baldwin (The Athletic) and Josh Hermsmeyer (538). The podcast was entitled "Running Backs Just Don't Matter".
They stated their case that there is no mathematical proof that RBs actually make a huge difference...that success in running the ball is far more a function of scheme and running vs. 7 or 8 man fronts. Further, NFL teams should be passing the ball far more than they actually do, as it is much more efficient from a yards/play standpoint. It was compelling.
The cherry on top was their commentary on Saquon Barkley. While a wonderful player who is amazing to watch, they couldn't find any proof that he actually made much of a difference to the Giants' offense. As a matter of fact, all of Eli's passing metrics were worse when Barkley was on the field. It was a horrifying listen if you're a Giants fan.
If I started a thread pointing BBI to this podcast, most of the posts would just discredit the points made in it. It's easier to be comfortable and wrong.
In comment 14309332 UConn4523 said:
can be both that they love the player, and love the player a lot more than Rosen. The latter of which should scare the Giants. The already didn't like him enough to draft him, or entertain a trade back to draft him - so why would we give up a better pick now than what it took to get him in the first place?
I see more downside than upside in this scenario. If Murray is taken by the Cardinals, it means there's someone about Rosen that they don't like, IMO.
True, but back to my OP. I never said that the route to go was Rosen. I highlighted that because of Murray, and his measurables today, the top of the draft is A LOT more favorable for us. I actually think with a year of experience, Jackonsville would be an easier spotlight for Rosen. Maybe they grow less inclined to jump us for Haskins. Short story, we have many more options than just two months ago.
|As a matter of fact, all of Eli's passing metrics were worse when Barkley was on the field. It was a horrifying listen if you're a Giants fan.
In comment 14309269 santacruzom said:
I hope Murray still falls to us, but if he doesn't and then tears it up for another team, at least we'll get to see the narrative do a subtle Mayfield-esque shift from "The Giants would be stupid to draft Murray at 6" to "Yeah Murray is awesome, but we never had a chance to pick him anyway."
The Giants could draft an inanimate carbon rod and there would be people here supporting the pick.
I listened to a podcast last night with a couple analytics guys...Ben Baldwin (The Athletic) and Josh Hermsmeyer (538). The podcast was entitled "Running Backs Just Don't Matter".
They stated their case that there is no mathematical proof that RBs actually make a huge difference...that success in running the ball is far more a function of scheme and running vs. 7 or 8 man fronts. Further, NFL teams should be passing the ball far more than they actually do, as it is much more efficient from a yards/play standpoint. It was compelling.
The cherry on top was their commentary on Saquon Barkley. While a wonderful player who is amazing to watch, they couldn't find any proof that he actually made much of a difference to the Giants' offense. As a matter of fact, all of Eli's passing metrics were worse when Barkley was on the field. It was a horrifying listen if you're a Giants fan.
If I started a thread pointing BBI to this podcast, most of the posts would just discredit the points made in it. It's easier to be comfortable and wrong.
In comment 14309258 Metnut said:
in which the author argue that Haskins isn't worthy of being drafted in the first round. I've included a few illustrative quotes from the article, and a link to it.
"Haskins’ 70 percent completion rate is a bit misleading. He completed 70.6 percent of passes that traveled 1-5 yards in the air and 74.4 percent that traveled 5-10 yards in the air. As mentioned before, he completed a lot of short crossing routes on Mesh variations, and his receivers were talented enough to break tackles and run for a lot of yards after the catch. In fact, he was credited with tap fly passes that are more like handoffs (shown in clip below). According to Sports Info Solutions, Haskins was 18-18 for 170 yards on tap fly passes (both ranked 4th-most in the FBS). He had five passing TDs on these 18 attempts, two more than any other player."
"Additionally, his accuracy took a nose dive when he had to face pressure because his mechanics and footwork broke down so dramatically."
" His raw stats from his lone season as a starter are spectacular. But when you break down how reliant he was on yards after the catch, they aren’t as impressive. His inconsistency with ball placement and dramatic drop in play under pressure are big areas of concern; those skills don’t typically improve at the next level. Haskins has enough attributes to be looked at as an intriguing quarterback to continue to develop, but there are too many question marks in his game to give him a first-round grade. Additionally, his physical attributes aren’t elite enough to take a first-round gamble on him. "
https://theathletic.com/838678/2019/02/27/dwayne-haskins-grade-nfl-draft/ - ( New Window )
If Shurm and DG were truthful yesterday, if they indeed did watch every throw Haskins made last year, they hopefully saw the same things.
| Why would any team trade a first-round draft pick on a guy who was picked 10th last year and the team that picked him wants to dump him after one year?
Does that not scream red flag to anyone else?
| your posts sums up Eli, not Barkley. Eli has been the common denominator here for years - he just isn't very good anymore. If you pair Barkley/Beckham with a more capable QB (which just about every team in the NFL has now), you likely wouldn't be posting these "I told you so" posts.
Why did Goff stink for the final 6 games + the playoffs? Was it just same random slow streak or was it because Gurley was hurt? I'm going with the latter, its really damn obvious.
| 1. I can't speak to why the Jaguars did. Organizations have a lot of voices...you never know who may have overruled who. What's clear is that they are deeply regretting that decision now.
2. I did.
In comment 14309231 MotownGIANTS said:
extra weight flabby?
He came out with no shirt on. Adam Shefter said GM's were shocked how ripped he was at that weight. Nope
|The podcast is called The Taekcast. It's episode 65 (their most recent).
In comment 14309308 montanagiant said:
Why would any team trade a first-round draft pick on a guy who was picked 10th last year and the team that picked him wants to dump him after one year?
Does that not scream red flag to anyone else?
Absolutely not. It screams of Arizona pivoting; and deciding they can get away with a porous oline if Murray is their solution.
To me, it's a panic move...
In comment 14309276 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
It would have set the franchise into a spiral. Heh, we would have had the #1 pick this year and looking at Murray. Lol Rosen cultists, how sweet it is to already be able to mock them relentlessly XD
And these dumfuqs still want to trade a 1st fir him lol
No. But for the second rounder, yes.
In comment 14309285 jeff57 said:
In comment 14309276 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
It would have set the franchise into a spiral. Heh, we would have had the #1 pick this year and looking at Murray. Lol Rosen cultists, how sweet it is to already be able to mock them relentlessly XD
And these dumfuqs still want to trade a 1st fir him lol
No. But for the second rounder, yes.
You can get a good linemen with that pick. 3rd or OBJ straight up.
|would take Rosen over any other QB in this draft. He played on a terrible team with an OL that was even worse than the Giants.
In comment 14309340 AcidTest said:
would take Rosen over any other QB in this draft. He played on a terrible team with an OL that was even worse than the Giants.
So why would they want to get rid of him then?
In comment 14309196 The_Boss said:
-
yep
In comment 14309352 UConn4523 said:
your posts sums up Eli, not Barkley. Eli has been the common denominator here for years - he just isn't very good anymore. If you pair Barkley/Beckham with a more capable QB (which just about every team in the NFL has now), you likely wouldn't be posting these "I told you so" posts.
Why did Goff stink for the final 6 games + the playoffs? Was it just same random slow streak or was it because Gurley was hurt? I'm going with the latter, its really damn obvious.
The podcast was about RBs, and they brought up Barkley specifically. They were hugely complimentary of him...he's a great player, incredible to watch, etc. (and I completely agree)...but their commentary was about the RB position in general. According to their research there isn't much proof that it makes all that much difference. And Barkley wasn't particularly effective as a receiver (I believe he ranked 16th in the NFL in yards/catch among RBs) either, as evidenced by Eli's numbers being worse across the board when Barkley was on the field.
It was a troubling listen even for me, and I didn't like the Barkley pick to begin with.
In comment 14309308 montanagiant said:
Why would any team trade a first-round draft pick on a guy who was picked 10th last year and the team that picked him wants to dump him after one year?
Does that not scream red flag to anyone else?
Absolutely not. It screams of Arizona pivoting; and deciding they can get away with a porous oline if Murray is their solution.
To me, it's a panic move...
| I don't think he particularly made a difference, no. The offense was really, really poor for a lot of the year despite the quality of his play. A lot of his pass yardage was also relatively ineffectual (the 7 yard catch on 3rd and 10).
The proof is in the numbers. The Giants were 24th in the NFL in rushing. They were 31st in the NFL in first downs gained via the rush. And that was with Barkley putting up major individual numbers and touching the ball a ton.
I don't blame Barkley...he's an incredible player. He just plays a position that doesn't make much difference in today's NFL.
In comment 14309340 AcidTest said:
would take Rosen over any other QB in this draft. He played on a terrible team with an OL that was even worse than the Giants.
Almost no denying that his skill set is far better than a second round pick. His injury history and his attitude are concerns. But the kid can sling, can move, has great feet, great size.
|This does open up multiple opportunities for our next QB. I've got to believe they will get one of these guys this year. There really isn't another option. We got a 2nd bite of the apple for a top QB after rightly taking Saquon (and I wanted a QB) last year. I'm a huge OU fan and would love Murray but I'm ok with Haskins as well. Rosen would be a 3rd choice for me now though I wanted him last year. As long as we get one of these guys and secure the next 15 years at QB I'm fine.
| 3-2, 1100 yards, 6 TD's 6 INTs. His playoffs, 2-1, 700 yards, 1 TD 2 INT's.
CJ Anderson was a nice story for 3 games (2 being against the two worst teams in the league) and then he stunk. So that proves your point that RB's are easy to find? I firmly disagree.
In comment 14309345 BillyM said:
In comment 14309340 AcidTest said:
would take Rosen over any other QB in this draft. He played on a terrible team with an OL that was even worse than the Giants.
Almost no denying that his skill set is far better than a second round pick. His injury history and his attitude are concerns. But the kid can sling, can move, has great feet, great size.
Injury concerns, yes, attitude? I swear people on BBI just like to pull things straight out of their arse.
In comment 14309495 UConn4523 said:
3-2, 1100 yards, 6 TD's 6 INTs. His playoffs, 2-1, 700 yards, 1 TD 2 INT's.
CJ Anderson was a nice story for 3 games (2 being against the two worst teams in the league) and then he stunk. So that proves your point that RB's are easy to find? I firmly disagree.
The point (from the analysts I listened to, not mine) isn't that running backs are easy to find, it's that they don't make a huge impact on the game, even when they perform as well as Barkley did last year.
|
The cherry on top was their commentary on Saquon Barkley. While a wonderful player who is amazing to watch, they couldn't find any proof that he actually made much of a difference to the Giants' offense. As a matter of fact, all of Eli's passing metrics were worse when Barkley was on the field. It was a horrifying listen if you're a Giants fan.
In comment 14309199 BillyM said:
In comment 14309196 The_Boss said:
-
yep
Wait, sorry, how do you guys know this? I'm not questioning your assessment I'm just curious if you heard something I didn't.
In comment 14309231 MotownGIANTS said:
extra weight flabby?
He came out with no shirt on. Adam Shefter said GM's were shocked how ripped he was at that weight. Nope
In comment 14309395 barens said:
In comment 14309345 BillyM said:
In comment 14309340 AcidTest said:
would take Rosen over any other QB in this draft. He played on a terrible team with an OL that was even worse than the Giants.
Almost no denying that his skill set is far better than a second round pick. His injury history and his attitude are concerns. But the kid can sling, can move, has great feet, great size.
Injury concerns, yes, attitude? I swear people on BBI just like to pull things straight out of their arse.
Literally today, on ESPN, a un-named player noted "he's not the type of guy you would run through walls for." But I assume you know better on BBI
| Trade for Rosen, second round pick. It's early so the value should be there.
Cut Eli. Yes, it's part of the plan.
Use #6 on OT. Stud, or LB-Pass rush stud.
Use mid rounds on CB, Center and best available.
Take Eli's $17 plus million and load up on pass rush. Also grab free safety.
Franchise Collins.
And go
In comment 14309234 BillyM said:
In comment 14309231 MotownGIANTS said:
Nah, probably water weight manipulation. But still the hands and the height cannot be duped
extra weight flabby?
He came out with no shirt on. Adam Shefter said GM's were shocked how ripped he was at that weight. Nope
PEDs are amazing, Billy.
In comment 14309340 AcidTest said:
would take Rosen over any other QB in this draft. He played on a terrible team with an OL that was even worse than the Giants.
Almost no denying that his skill set is far better than a second round pick. His injury history and his attitude are concerns. But the kid can sling, can move, has great feet, great size.
In comment 14309345 BillyM said:
In comment 14309340 AcidTest said:
would take Rosen over any other QB in this draft. He played on a terrible team with an OL that was even worse than the Giants.
Almost no denying that his skill set is far better than a second round pick. His injury history and his attitude are concerns. But the kid can sling, can move, has great feet, great size.
There must be something off if Arizona gives up on him this fast.
|ARI. going QB again. Rosen has 1 yr under his belt behind a horseshit OL, c'mon.
|after one season. They spent a high number 2 on him. The only red flag there was Jerry Glanville was a crappy evaluator of talent who never wanted Favre in the first place.
| Can be had for the NYG's 2nd RD pick?
The Giants, Jags, Denver, Miami and Wash all need a QB and Rosen is likely still highly thought of around the NFL.
Hell even teams like the Pats and the Saints (with old QBs) would probably give up their #1 for Rosen.
Rosen's market value has not declined based on his rookie season. And even though a team trading for him would have one less year of control, they would end up paying less in contract $ since AZ would be responsible for Rosen's signing bonus.
Also, since almost all rookie QBs suck in year 1, the fact that Rosen has already been through his first year of growing pains as a starter makes him MORE valuable, not less.
And while all the pre-draft talk last year was about how Rosen was a big risk because he was so injury-prone, Rosen didn't miss a game while playing behind one of the worst OLs in the NFL, while both Darnold and Allen missed games due to injury.
Don't know if Rosen would be available, nor do I know if the Giants would have any interest, but I'd be pretty surprised if Rosen was traded for a package that is valued at less than the 6th overall pick.
| Can be had for the NYG's 2nd RD pick?
Rosen's market value has not declined based on his rookie season.
In comment 14310059 bluepepper said:
after one season. They spent a high number 2 on him. The only red flag there was Jerry Glanville was a crappy evaluator of talent who never wanted Favre in the first place.
Interesting that you brought up Farve as a comparison.
He was chosen with the 6th pick of RD-2 by ATL in the 91 Draft. Farve by his own admission wasn't that dedicated to football in his rookie year, showing up late, not paying attention in meetings and partying too much. And when he did play... 4 ATT. 0 Comp. 2 INTs Rating 0.0.
Hard to blame Ganville given those circumstances. Plus ATL traded Farve to GB after one year for the 1992 8th overall pick (RD-1).
Let's face it. If the Giants had drafted a QB like Farve and he performed like that in his rookie season and the Giants somehow traded him for the 8th overall pick the next year 99% of BBI would be talking about how we duped the other team.
By the way, please note the fact that despite his crappy rookie season Farve's value went up significantly... not down.
But yeah, Rosen can be had for the Giant's 2nd RD pick. Because if Rosen were draft eligible this year, every team in the NFL would pass on him in the 1st RD, and five teams would pass on him twice.
In comment 14310038 Jim in Tampa said:
Can be had for the NYG's 2nd RD pick?
The Giants, Jags, Denver, Miami and Wash all need a QB and Rosen is likely still highly thought of around the NFL.
Hell even teams like the Pats and the Saints (with old QBs) would probably give up their #1 for Rosen.
Rosen's market value has not declined based on his rookie season. And even though a team trading for him would have one less year of control, they would end up paying less in contract $ since AZ would be responsible for Rosen's signing bonus.
Also, since almost all rookie QBs suck in year 1, the fact that Rosen has already been through his first year of growing pains as a starter makes him MORE valuable, not less.
And while all the pre-draft talk last year was about how Rosen was a big risk because he was so injury-prone, Rosen didn't miss a game while playing behind one of the worst OLs in the NFL, while both Darnold and Allen missed games due to injury.
Don't know if Rosen would be available, nor do I know if the Giants would have any interest, but I'd be pretty surprised if Rosen was traded for a package that is valued at less than the 6th overall pick.
Good summary of the situation.