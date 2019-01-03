QB chips falling nicely for Giants BillyM : 2/28/2019 10:30 am The minute Kyler Murray declared, it completely changed the trajectory of the top end of this draft.



Today, that was compounded further, with Murray measuring taller than expected at 5'10.1, slightly shorter than Russ Wilson by only less than a half inch, 206 lbs, heavier than Russ at combine, and 9.5 hand size. Very much in line with NFL QB's. For perspective, Tony Romo was sub 9 inches on hands.



Having him in the mix for the #1 spot, now pushes multiple QB pieces around. For one, it opens up Rosen to a team, perhaps us. I do not want Rosen UNLESS we can get him favorably for a second rounder. Being able to keep our #6 pick, grab a pass rush or tackle AND one of last year's top QB's, to go with Saquon, is intriguing.



Two, if someone like the Jags or Miami grab him, we have a straight shot for Haskins, without a trade up.



Third, Foles is still out there and will be snapped up. All of this helps mitigate the full court press for a guy like Haskins, which helps us tremendously.



Never thought a combine height and weight measurement would be so impactful. But it just might for us.

In deed these are all good things Chris684 : 2/28/2019 10:36 am : link and to think just last year we were told that the Giants wouldn't have an opportunity to get a big time QB again.



Haskins and Murray are legitimate options. Rosen might be available at a slightly discounted price.





Adding QB talent to this draft really does help the Giants Jim in Forest Hills : 2/28/2019 10:36 am : link Either by pushing top DL talent down or by giving the Giants a shot at one of these QBs.

RE: Drafting a qb at #6, will the Giants be a better a team? BillyM : 2/28/2019 10:37 am : link

Quote: .



huh? Yes, over 10 years, absolutely. Newsflash, we are not a good team either way next year, not a true contender. Too many holes.



If you evaluate prospects, and your guy is there at #6, you run to the podium.



Or, to my original point, if you can improve the team next year by going #6 with tackle, second rounder with Rosen, well again, that is a win. In comment 14309197 SterlingArcher said:huh? Yes, over 10 years, absolutely. Newsflash, we are not a good team either way next year, not a true contender. Too many holes.If you evaluate prospects, and your guy is there at #6, you run to the podium.Or, to my original point, if you can improve the team next year by going #6 with tackle, second rounder with Rosen, well again, that is a win.

RE: Drafting a qb at #6, will the Giants be a better a team? giants#1 : 2/28/2019 10:37 am : link

Quote: .



Next year? Probably not. 2020 and beyond? If they draft the right QB In comment 14309197 SterlingArcher said:Next year? Probably not. 2020 and beyond? If they draft the right QB

just a thought BillyM : 2/28/2019 10:40 am : link if someone asked you last year, with the #2 pick and next years second round pick, you could have Saquon Barkley and Josh Rosen, what would you say?



RE: just a thought jeff57 : 2/28/2019 10:45 am : link

Quote: if someone asked you last year, with the #2 pick and next years second round pick, you could have Saquon Barkley and Josh Rosen, what would you say?



Sign me up! In comment 14309222 BillyM said:Sign me up!

RE: Was Murray's BillyM : 2/28/2019 10:45 am : link

Quote: extra weight flabby?



He came out with no shirt on. Adam Shefter said GM's were shocked how ripped he was at that weight. Nope In comment 14309231 MotownGIANTS said:He came out with no shirt on. Adam Shefter said GM's were shocked how ripped he was at that weight. Nope

RE: RE: just a thought BillyM : 2/28/2019 10:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 14309222 BillyM said:





Quote:





if someone asked you last year, with the #2 pick and next years second round pick, you could have Saquon Barkley and Josh Rosen, what would you say?







Sign me up!



I'm equally cool with Haskins on no trade up, and a pass rush or tackle second round. Options, options options In comment 14309232 jeff57 said:I'm equally cool with Haskins on no trade up, and a pass rush or tackle second round. Options, options options

RE: RE: Drafting a qb at #6, will the Giants be a better a team? 90.Cal : 2/28/2019 10:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 14309197 SterlingArcher said:





Quote:





.







Next year? Probably not. 2020 and beyond? If they draft the right QB



3-13 in 2017, 5-11 in 2018... if we sit Eli and start.. say Kyler.. we won't be much worse because it's hard to get any worse when you have only one 8 games in the last two seasons. We could actually be better as long as we improve in the other areas, mainly the right side of the OL and the pass rush. In comment 14309206 giants#1 said:3-13 in 2017, 5-11 in 2018... if we sit Eli and start.. say Kyler.. we won't be much worse because it's hard to get any worse when you have only one 8 games in the last two seasons. We could actually be better as long as we improve in the other areas, mainly the right side of the OL and the pass rush.

Would really love to trade up for Murray Metnut : 2/28/2019 10:52 am : link Adding him to our offense would make us a true contender IMO and give us an young trifecta of elite athletes on offense. The cap savings from getting rid of Eli could be reinvested into the defense.



I worry that, just like the elite QB last year, we'll miss out on him as he'll go #1 overall and immediately improve the team that drafts him.

RE: Would really love to trade up for Murray BillyM : 2/28/2019 10:55 am : link

Quote: Adding him to our offense would make us a true contender IMO and give us an young trifecta of elite athletes on offense. The cap savings from getting rid of Eli could be reinvested into the defense.



I worry that, just like the elite QB last year, we'll miss out on him as he'll go #1 overall and immediately improve the team that drafts him.



Not against that either. In the picks you give up, you use Eli's $17 million to fill at least one or two of those spots. In comment 14309249 Metnut said:Not against that either. In the picks you give up, you use Eli's $17 million to fill at least one or two of those spots.

Good article on the Athletic today Metnut : 2/28/2019 10:59 am : link



"Haskins’ 70 percent completion rate is a bit misleading. He completed 70.6 percent of passes that traveled 1-5 yards in the air and 74.4 percent that traveled 5-10 yards in the air. As mentioned before, he completed a lot of short crossing routes on Mesh variations, and his receivers were talented enough to break tackles and run for a lot of yards after the catch. In fact, he was credited with tap fly passes that are more like handoffs (shown in clip below). According to Sports Info Solutions, Haskins was 18-18 for 170 yards on tap fly passes (both ranked 4th-most in the FBS). He had five passing TDs on these 18 attempts, two more than any other player."



"Additionally, his accuracy took a nose dive when he had to face pressure because his mechanics and footwork broke down so dramatically."



" His raw stats from his lone season as a starter are spectacular. But when you break down how reliant he was on yards after the catch, they aren’t as impressive. His inconsistency with ball placement and dramatic drop in play under pressure are big areas of concern; those skills don’t typically improve at the next level. Haskins has enough attributes to be looked at as an intriguing quarterback to continue to develop, but there are too many question marks in his game to give him a first-round grade. Additionally, his physical attributes aren’t elite enough to take a first-round gamble on him. "







- ( in which the author argue that Haskins isn't worthy of being drafted in the first round. I've included a few illustrative quotes from the article, and a link to it."Haskins’ 70 percent completion rate is a bit misleading. He completed 70.6 percent of passes that traveled 1-5 yards in the air and 74.4 percent that traveled 5-10 yards in the air. As mentioned before, he completed a lot of short crossing routes on Mesh variations, and his receivers were talented enough to break tackles and run for a lot of yards after the catch. In fact, he was credited with tap fly passes that are more like handoffs (shown in clip below). According to Sports Info Solutions, Haskins was 18-18 for 170 yards on tap fly passes (both ranked 4th-most in the FBS). He had five passing TDs on these 18 attempts, two more than any other player.""Additionally, his accuracy took a nose dive when he had to face pressure because his mechanics and footwork broke down so dramatically."" His raw stats from his lone season as a starter are spectacular. But when you break down how reliant he was on yards after the catch, they aren’t as impressive. His inconsistency with ball placement and dramatic drop in play under pressure are big areas of concern; those skills don’t typically improve at the next level. Haskins has enough attributes to be looked at as an intriguing quarterback to continue to develop, but there are too many question marks in his game to give him a first-round grade. Additionally, his physical attributes aren’t elite enough to take a first-round gamble on him. " https://theathletic.com/838678/2019/02/27/dwayne-haskins-grade-nfl-draft/ - ( New Window

RE: RE: Was Murray's UConn4523 : 2/28/2019 10:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 14309231 MotownGIANTS said:





Quote:





extra weight flabby?







He came out with no shirt on. Adam Shefter said GM's were shocked how ripped he was at that weight. Nope



Makes that thread the other day even more embarrassing. In comment 14309234 BillyM said:Makes that thread the other day even more embarrassing.

Good post and exactly right. BillT : 2/28/2019 11:02 am : link This does open up multiple opportunities for our next QB. I've got to believe they will get one of these guys this year. There really isn't another option. We got a 2nd bite of the apple for a top QB after rightly taking Saquon (and I wanted a QB) last year. I'm a huge OU fan and would love Murray but I'm ok with Haskins as well. Rosen would be a 3rd choice for me now though I wanted him last year. As long as we get one of these guys and secure the next 15 years at QB I'm fine.

RE: Good article on the Athletic today BillyM : 2/28/2019 11:04 am : link

Quote: in which the author argue that Haskins isn't worthy of being drafted in the first round. I've included a few illustrative quotes from the article, and a link to it.



"Haskins’ 70 percent completion rate is a bit misleading. He completed 70.6 percent of passes that traveled 1-5 yards in the air and 74.4 percent that traveled 5-10 yards in the air. As mentioned before, he completed a lot of short crossing routes on Mesh variations, and his receivers were talented enough to break tackles and run for a lot of yards after the catch. In fact, he was credited with tap fly passes that are more like handoffs (shown in clip below). According to Sports Info Solutions, Haskins was 18-18 for 170 yards on tap fly passes (both ranked 4th-most in the FBS). He had five passing TDs on these 18 attempts, two more than any other player."



"Additionally, his accuracy took a nose dive when he had to face pressure because his mechanics and footwork broke down so dramatically."



" His raw stats from his lone season as a starter are spectacular. But when you break down how reliant he was on yards after the catch, they aren’t as impressive. His inconsistency with ball placement and dramatic drop in play under pressure are big areas of concern; those skills don’t typically improve at the next level. Haskins has enough attributes to be looked at as an intriguing quarterback to continue to develop, but there are too many question marks in his game to give him a first-round grade. Additionally, his physical attributes aren’t elite enough to take a first-round gamble on him. "



https://theathletic.com/838678/2019/02/27/dwayne-haskins-grade-nfl-draft/ - ( New Window )





Limited sample size. He also will have time to learn. But if our evaluation process agrees with such sentiment, then to my original post, the options are still wide open. You can trade up big for Murray. You can give up a second rounder perhaps for Rosen. You can wait until second round and grab Daniel Jones or Lock.



Options options options. Way more than the Giants had just a few months ago before Murray declared. You can even add into the mix if Gruden wants a new QB, Carr shakes out for a realistic trade. In comment 14309258 Metnut said:Limited sample size. He also will have time to learn. But if our evaluation process agrees with such sentiment, then to my original post, the options are still wide open. You can trade up big for Murray. You can give up a second rounder perhaps for Rosen. You can wait until second round and grab Daniel Jones or Lock.Options options options. Way more than the Giants had just a few months ago before Murray declared. You can even add into the mix if Gruden wants a new QB, Carr shakes out for a realistic trade.

Well shit santacruzom : 2/28/2019 11:05 am : link I hope Murray still falls to us, but if he doesn't and then tears it up for another team, at least we'll get to see the narrative do a subtle Mayfield-esque shift from "The Giants would be stupid to draft Murray at 6" to "Yeah Murray is awesome, but we never had a chance to pick him anyway."

RE: RE: Was Murray's MotownGIANTS : 2/28/2019 11:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 14309231 MotownGIANTS said:





Quote:





extra weight flabby?







He came out with no shirt on. Adam Shefter said GM's were shocked how ripped he was at that weight. Nope



Thx. Nice .... In comment 14309234 BillyM said:Thx. Nice ....

RE: Good post and exactly right. BillyM : 2/28/2019 11:06 am : link

Quote: This does open up multiple opportunities for our next QB. I've got to believe they will get one of these guys this year. There really isn't another option. We got a 2nd bite of the apple for a top QB after rightly taking Saquon (and I wanted a QB) last year. I'm a huge OU fan and would love Murray but I'm ok with Haskins as well. Rosen would be a 3rd choice for me now though I wanted him last year. As long as we get one of these guys and secure the next 15 years at QB I'm fine.



Isn't it funny that we all debated Rosen, Darnold versus Barkley last year. And this year, we still have a shot at a guy like Rosen for far less capital? I'm loving this right now. In comment 14309265 BillT said:Isn't it funny that we all debated Rosen, Darnold versus Barkley last year. And this year, we still have a shot at a guy like Rosen for far less capital? I'm loving this right now.

Imagine if we drafted Rosen Coach Red Beaulieu : 2/28/2019 11:07 am : link It would have set the franchise into a spiral. Heh, we would have had the #1 pick this year and looking at Murray. Lol Rosen cultists, how sweet it is to already be able to mock them relentlessly XD



And these dumfuqs still want to trade a 1st fir him lol

I Truly Believe lax counsel : 2/28/2019 11:08 am : link The Giants are not going to like any of the 2019 qbs at 6. I think they go the 2020 route, featuring a much stronger class. If the Giants didn't want to force a qb pick at 2 in 2018 (a far and away much stronger class), I do not see them suddenly forcing one in 2019.



I think we see them trade the farm in 2020 for Herbert/Tua/Fromm.

RE: I Truly Believe BillyM : 2/28/2019 11:11 am : link

Quote: The Giants are not going to like any of the 2019 qbs at 6. I think they go the 2020 route, featuring a much stronger class. If the Giants didn't want to force a qb pick at 2 in 2018 (a far and away much stronger class), I do not see them suddenly forcing one in 2019.



I think we see them trade the farm in 2020 for Herbert/Tua/Fromm.



Could be, who know's. But I am not a big fan of assuming we could just make that happen next year. Moreover, we risk even more if you sell the farm for one, and he doesn't pan out. If you can take a more calculated approach this year, where a second rounder for Rosen yields less bust impact for the team, you consider it. Or if you can get Haskins on no trade up, that also limits the capital you are providing to get him.



My opinion, to my original post, the chips are falling beautifully for us right now. That being the case, you might have to capitalize right now. In comment 14309278 lax counsel said:Could be, who know's. But I am not a big fan of assuming we could just make that happen next year. Moreover, we risk even more if you sell the farm for one, and he doesn't pan out. If you can take a more calculated approach this year, where a second rounder for Rosen yields less bust impact for the team, you consider it. Or if you can get Haskins on no trade up, that also limits the capital you are providing to get him.My opinion, to my original post, the chips are falling beautifully for us right now. That being the case, you might have to capitalize right now.

RE: Imagine if we drafted Rosen jeff57 : 2/28/2019 11:11 am : link

Quote: It would have set the franchise into a spiral. Heh, we would have had the #1 pick this year and looking at Murray. Lol Rosen cultists, how sweet it is to already be able to mock them relentlessly XD



And these dumfuqs still want to trade a 1st fir him lol



No. But for the second rounder, yes. In comment 14309276 Coach Red Beaulieu said:No. But for the second rounder, yes.

Is Murray "touched by the hand of God"? If so it wouldn't surprise me Blue21 : 2/28/2019 11:15 am : link if the Giants try to trade up for him maybe with the Jets if the Cards don't take him. DG implied yesterday you don't wait to take a player next year that you think might be better.

RE: Good article on the Athletic today The_Boss : 2/28/2019 11:19 am : link

Quote: in which the author argue that Haskins isn't worthy of being drafted in the first round. I've included a few illustrative quotes from the article, and a link to it.



"Haskins’ 70 percent completion rate is a bit misleading. He completed 70.6 percent of passes that traveled 1-5 yards in the air and 74.4 percent that traveled 5-10 yards in the air. As mentioned before, he completed a lot of short crossing routes on Mesh variations, and his receivers were talented enough to break tackles and run for a lot of yards after the catch. In fact, he was credited with tap fly passes that are more like handoffs (shown in clip below). According to Sports Info Solutions, Haskins was 18-18 for 170 yards on tap fly passes (both ranked 4th-most in the FBS). He had five passing TDs on these 18 attempts, two more than any other player."



"Additionally, his accuracy took a nose dive when he had to face pressure because his mechanics and footwork broke down so dramatically."



" His raw stats from his lone season as a starter are spectacular. But when you break down how reliant he was on yards after the catch, they aren’t as impressive. His inconsistency with ball placement and dramatic drop in play under pressure are big areas of concern; those skills don’t typically improve at the next level. Haskins has enough attributes to be looked at as an intriguing quarterback to continue to develop, but there are too many question marks in his game to give him a first-round grade. Additionally, his physical attributes aren’t elite enough to take a first-round gamble on him. "



https://theathletic.com/838678/2019/02/27/dwayne-haskins-grade-nfl-draft/ - ( New Window )



If Shurm and DG were truthful yesterday, if they indeed did watch every throw Haskins made last year, they hopefully saw the same things. In comment 14309258 Metnut said:If Shurm and DG were truthful yesterday, if they indeed did watch every throw Haskins made last year, they hopefully saw the same things.

I AcidTest : 2/28/2019 11:21 am : link don't want any QB at #6. I would trade a mid first round pick for Rosen after a trade down that nets at least an extra #2. I'd also consider Jones at that point, but his lack of arm strength would probably make me pass. I assume Haskins and Lock will be gone by then.

RE: I Truly Believe The_Boss : 2/28/2019 11:22 am : link

Quote: The Giants are not going to like any of the 2019 qbs at 6. I think they go the 2020 route, featuring a much stronger class. If the Giants didn't want to force a qb pick at 2 in 2018 (a far and away much stronger class), I do not see them suddenly forcing one in 2019.



I think we see them trade the farm in 2020 for Herbert/Tua/Fromm.



jtgiants essentially was told this last week and posted here. It was also said by him, and corroborated by jonc, that (as of now) they really like Fromm. In comment 14309278 lax counsel said:jtgiants essentially was told this last week and posted here. It was also said by him, and corroborated by jonc, that (as of now) they really like Fromm.

I don't understand the logic regarding Rosen montanagiant : 2/28/2019 11:24 am : link Why would any team trade a first-round draft pick on a guy who was picked 10th last year and the team that picked him wants to dump him after one year?





Does that not scream red flag to anyone else?

RE: I don't understand the logic regarding Rosen AcesUp : 2/28/2019 11:31 am : link

Quote: Why would any team trade a first-round draft pick on a guy who was picked 10th last year and the team that picked him wants to dump him after one year?





Does that not scream red flag to anyone else?



It is, his value will be lower. It won't crater because there is a viable explanation with a new coach implementing an Air Raid system, but it will certainly drop. I would think he'd be valued as a low 1 a year removed from being in top pick discussion.



If I'm the Giants, I'd try to make it happen for the 36th pick. If they want the 6th pick, they're throwing in pick 33+ in addition to Rosen. In comment 14309308 montanagiant said:It is, his value will be lower. It won't crater because there is a viable explanation with a new coach implementing an Air Raid system, but it will certainly drop. I would think he'd be valued as a low 1 a year removed from being in top pick discussion.If I'm the Giants, I'd try to make it happen for the 36th pick. If they want the 6th pick, they're throwing in pick 33+ in addition to Rosen.

RE: RE: I Truly Believe lax counsel : 2/28/2019 11:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14309278 lax counsel said:





Quote:





The Giants are not going to like any of the 2019 qbs at 6. I think they go the 2020 route, featuring a much stronger class. If the Giants didn't want to force a qb pick at 2 in 2018 (a far and away much stronger class), I do not see them suddenly forcing one in 2019.



I think we see them trade the farm in 2020 for Herbert/Tua/Fromm.







jtgiants essentially was told this last week and posted here. It was also said by him, and corroborated by jonc, that (as of now) they really like Fromm.



Doesn't surprise me, and I think Fromm becomes the target for the Giants, even if it costs multiple picks. In comment 14309301 The_Boss said:Doesn't surprise me, and I think Fromm becomes the target for the Giants, even if it costs multiple picks.

RE: I don't understand the logic regarding Rosen santacruzom : 2/28/2019 11:33 am : link

Quote: Why would any team trade a first-round draft pick on a guy who was picked 10th last year and the team that picked him wants to dump him after one year?





Does that not scream red flag to anyone else?



It may, or it may just be taking advantage of an obsession the Cards have with Murray. In comment 14309308 montanagiant said:It may, or it may just be taking advantage of an obsession the Cards have with Murray.

RE: RE: I don't understand the logic regarding Rosen BillyM : 2/28/2019 11:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 14309308 montanagiant said:





Quote:









Does that not scream red flag to anyone else?





As the guy that wrote the OP, I specifically mentioned I would not trade a first round. But a second round, for his talent. Great calculated risk.







Yes In comment 14309315 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:

RE: RE: Miami is all in on tanking for Tua next year Leg of Theismann : 2/28/2019 11:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 14309196 The_Boss said:





Quote:





-







yep



Wait, sorry, how do you guys know this? I'm not questioning your assessment I'm just curious if you heard something I didn't. In comment 14309199 BillyM said:Wait, sorry, how do you guys know this? I'm not questioning your assessment I'm just curious if you heard something I didn't.

RE: RE: RE: I Truly Believe AcidTest : 2/28/2019 11:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 14309301 The_Boss said:





Quote:





In comment 14309278 lax counsel said:





Quote:





The Giants are not going to like any of the 2019 qbs at 6. I think they go the 2020 route, featuring a much stronger class. If the Giants didn't want to force a qb pick at 2 in 2018 (a far and away much stronger class), I do not see them suddenly forcing one in 2019.



I think we see them trade the farm in 2020 for Herbert/Tua/Fromm.







jtgiants essentially was told this last week and posted here. It was also said by him, and corroborated by jonc, that (as of now) they really like Fromm.







Doesn't surprise me, and I think Fromm becomes the target for the Giants, even if it costs multiple picks.



Quite possible. OBJ could also be part of a trade to move up to get a QB next year. DG isn't afraid to move up, but wants to solidify the rest of the team before giving up draft capital to do so. This is also not a great year for QBs. In comment 14309320 lax counsel said:Quite possible. OBJ could also be part of a trade to move up to get a QB next year. DG isn't afraid to move up, but wants to solidify the rest of the team before giving up draft capital to do so. This is also not a great year for QBs.

RE: Well shit Go Terps : 2/28/2019 11:36 am : link

Quote: I hope Murray still falls to us, but if he doesn't and then tears it up for another team, at least we'll get to see the narrative do a subtle Mayfield-esque shift from "The Giants would be stupid to draft Murray at 6" to "Yeah Murray is awesome, but we never had a chance to pick him anyway."



The Giants could draft an inanimate carbon rod and there would be people here supporting the pick.



I listened to a podcast last night with a couple analytics guys...Ben Baldwin (The Athletic) and Josh Hermsmeyer (538). The podcast was entitled "Running Backs Just Don't Matter".



They stated their case that there is no mathematical proof that RBs actually make a huge difference...that success in running the ball is far more a function of scheme and running vs. 7 or 8 man fronts. Further, NFL teams should be passing the ball far more than they actually do, as it is much more efficient from a yards/play standpoint. It was compelling.



The cherry on top was their commentary on Saquon Barkley. While a wonderful player who is amazing to watch, they couldn't find any proof that he actually made much of a difference to the Giants' offense. As a matter of fact, all of Eli's passing metrics were worse when Barkley was on the field. It was a horrifying listen if you're a Giants fan.



If I started a thread pointing BBI to this podcast, most of the posts would just discredit the points made in it. It's easier to be comfortable and wrong. In comment 14309269 santacruzom said:The Giants could draft an inanimate carbon rod and there would be people here supporting the pick.I listened to a podcast last night with a couple analytics guys...Ben Baldwin (The Athletic) and Josh Hermsmeyer (538). The podcast was entitled "Running Backs Just Don't Matter".They stated their case that there is no mathematical proof that RBs actually make a huge difference...that success in running the ball is far more a function of scheme and running vs. 7 or 8 man fronts. Further, NFL teams should be passing the ball far more than they actually do, as it is much more efficient from a yards/play standpoint. It was compelling.The cherry on top was their commentary on Saquon Barkley. While a wonderful player who is amazing to watch, they couldn't find any proof that he actually made much of a difference to the Giants' offense. As a matter of fact, all of Eli's passing metrics were worse when Barkley was on the field. It was a horrifying listen if you're a Giants fan.If I started a thread pointing BBI to this podcast, most of the posts would just discredit the points made in it. It's easier to be comfortable and wrong.

RE: I don't understand the logic regarding Rosen section125 : 2/28/2019 11:36 am : link

Quote: Why would any team trade a first-round draft pick on a guy who was picked 10th last year and the team that picked him wants to dump him after one year?





Does that not scream red flag to anyone else?



Do we need to go over this every thread on Rosen. No it does not scream anything. AZs new coach said he would take Murray with his 1st pick if he was a HC. It is only speculation he would do it now that he actually became a HC.

If he did want Murray, why would they keep another high priced recent #1 pick on the team? The choice of Murray has to do with the style offense Kingsbury(or whatever his name is) wants to run, ala Big 12 and Rosen is a pocket passer, not a RPO QB.

Nothing Rosen did last year shows him to be not a 1st rnd choice, in fact surviving last year shows him to be more durable than believed. The other concern was attitude - again, he survived the worst oline in football and keep playing.



The red flag was AZ choosing a QB that did not fit their offense one year later.

As to what he is worth? Try with a 2nd rnd, but with Wash, Jax and miami looking for cheap QB help, he will go to a team with a 1st round pick. Is he worth #6 - I'm not sure - it is if the Giants think he is better than Haskins.



Anyway, MHO, FWIW. In comment 14309308 montanagiant said:Do we need to go over this every thread on Rosen. No it does not scream anything. AZs new coach said he would take Murray with his 1st pick if he was a HC. It is only speculation he would do it now that he actually became a HC.If he did want Murray, why would they keep another high priced recent #1 pick on the team? The choice of Murray has to do with the style offense Kingsbury(or whatever his name is) wants to run, ala Big 12 and Rosen is a pocket passer, not a RPO QB.Nothing Rosen did last year shows him to be not a 1st rnd choice, in fact surviving last year shows him to be more durable than believed. The other concern was attitude - again, he survived the worst oline in football and keep playing.The red flag was AZ choosing a QB that did not fit their offense one year later.As to what he is worth? Try with a 2nd rnd, but with Wash, Jax and miami looking for cheap QB help, he will go to a team with a 1st round pick. Is he worth #6 - I'm not sure - it is if the Giants think he is better than Haskins.Anyway, MHO, FWIW.

Being obsessed with murray UConn4523 : 2/28/2019 11:38 am : link can be both that they love the player, and love the player a lot more than Rosen. The latter of which should scare the Giants. The already didn't like him enough to draft him, or entertain a trade back to draft him - so why would we give up a better pick now than what it took to get him in the first place?



I see more downside than upside in this scenario. If Murray is taken by the Cardinals, it means there's someone about Rosen that they don't like, IMO.

RE: Being obsessed with murray BillyM : 2/28/2019 11:41 am : link

Quote: can be both that they love the player, and love the player a lot more than Rosen. The latter of which should scare the Giants. The already didn't like him enough to draft him, or entertain a trade back to draft him - so why would we give up a better pick now than what it took to get him in the first place?



I see more downside than upside in this scenario. If Murray is taken by the Cardinals, it means there's someone about Rosen that they don't like, IMO.





True, but back to my OP. I never said that the route to go was Rosen. I highlighted that because of Murray, and his measurables today, the top of the draft is A LOT more favorable for us. I actually think with a year of experience, Jackonsville would be an easier spotlight for Rosen. Maybe they grow less inclined to jump us for Haskins. Short story, we have many more options than just two months ago.

In comment 14309332 UConn4523 said:True, but back to my OP. I never said that the route to go was Rosen. I highlighted that because of Murray, and his measurables today, the top of the draft is A LOT more favorable for us. I actually think with a year of experience, Jackonsville would be an easier spotlight for Rosen. Maybe they grow less inclined to jump us for Haskins. Short story, we have many more options than just two months ago.

I AcidTest : 2/28/2019 11:43 am : link would take Rosen over any other QB in this draft. He played on a terrible team with an OL that was even worse than the Giants.

RE: I BillyM : 2/28/2019 11:45 am : link

Quote: would take Rosen over any other QB in this draft. He played on a terrible team with an OL that was even worse than the Giants.



Almost no denying that his skill set is far better than a second round pick. His injury history and his attitude are concerns. But the kid can sling, can move, has great feet, great size. In comment 14309340 AcidTest said:Almost no denying that his skill set is far better than a second round pick. His injury history and his attitude are concerns. But the kid can sling, can move, has great feet, great size.

RE: RE: Well shit English Alaister : 2/28/2019 11:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 14309269 santacruzom said:





Quote:





I hope Murray still falls to us, but if he doesn't and then tears it up for another team, at least we'll get to see the narrative do a subtle Mayfield-esque shift from "The Giants would be stupid to draft Murray at 6" to "Yeah Murray is awesome, but we never had a chance to pick him anyway."







The Giants could draft an inanimate carbon rod and there would be people here supporting the pick.



I listened to a podcast last night with a couple analytics guys...Ben Baldwin (The Athletic) and Josh Hermsmeyer (538). The podcast was entitled "Running Backs Just Don't Matter".



They stated their case that there is no mathematical proof that RBs actually make a huge difference...that success in running the ball is far more a function of scheme and running vs. 7 or 8 man fronts. Further, NFL teams should be passing the ball far more than they actually do, as it is much more efficient from a yards/play standpoint. It was compelling.



The cherry on top was their commentary on Saquon Barkley. While a wonderful player who is amazing to watch, they couldn't find any proof that he actually made much of a difference to the Giants' offense. As a matter of fact, all of Eli's passing metrics were worse when Barkley was on the field. It was a horrifying listen if you're a Giants fan.



If I started a thread pointing BBI to this podcast, most of the posts would just discredit the points made in it. It's easier to be comfortable and wrong.



Two questions.



1. Why did the Jaguars, who are arguably the most prominent analytics organization, take a RB 4th overall then? One who was nowhere near Saquon's level of ability. Didn't the Patriots just take a first round RB and win the superbowl? Should we just take the word of these two dudes as gospel and be done?



2. Did you watch the 2018 Giants? In comment 14309328 Go Terps said:Two questions.1. Why did the Jaguars, who are arguably the most prominent analytics organization, take a RB 4th overall then? One who was nowhere near Saquon's level of ability. Didn't the Patriots just take a first round RB and win the superbowl? Should we just take the word of these two dudes as gospel and be done?2. Did you watch the 2018 Giants?

RE: RE: Being obsessed with murray UConn4523 : 2/28/2019 11:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 14309332 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





can be both that they love the player, and love the player a lot more than Rosen. The latter of which should scare the Giants. The already didn't like him enough to draft him, or entertain a trade back to draft him - so why would we give up a better pick now than what it took to get him in the first place?



I see more downside than upside in this scenario. If Murray is taken by the Cardinals, it means there's someone about Rosen that they don't like, IMO.









True, but back to my OP. I never said that the route to go was Rosen. I highlighted that because of Murray, and his measurables today, the top of the draft is A LOT more favorable for us. I actually think with a year of experience, Jackonsville would be an easier spotlight for Rosen. Maybe they grow less inclined to jump us for Haskins. Short story, we have many more options than just two months ago.



Yeah mine was just a general comment. I agree, they are likely enamored with Murray but that still speaks volumes about Rosen if they pull the trigger. A decision like this isn't just because your offense is different. This would be fairly unprecedented - top 10 pick QB being moved after year 1. In comment 14309337 BillyM said:Yeah mine was just a general comment. I agree, they are likely enamored with Murray but that still speaks volumes about Rosen if they pull the trigger. A decision like this isn't just because your offense is different. This would be fairly unprecedented - top 10 pick QB being moved after year 1.

EA Go Terps : 2/28/2019 11:52 am : link 1. I can't speak to why the Jaguars did. Organizations have a lot of voices...you never know who may have overruled who. What's clear is that they are deeply regretting that decision now.



2. I did.

Terps UConn4523 : 2/28/2019 11:53 am : link your posts sums up Eli, not Barkley. Eli has been the common denominator here for years - he just isn't very good anymore. If you pair Barkley/Beckham with a more capable QB (which just about every team in the NFL has now), you likely wouldn't be posting these "I told you so" posts.



Why did Goff stink for the final 6 games + the playoffs? Was it just same random slow streak or was it because Gurley was hurt? I'm going with the latter, its really damn obvious.

RE: RE: Well shit Lambuth_Special : 2/28/2019 11:54 am : link

Quote: As a matter of fact, all of Eli's passing metrics were worse when Barkley was on the field. It was a horrifying listen if you're a Giants fan.



I read about this from Barnwell and it was truly shocking. I think Barnwell also pointed out that his success rate was mediocre. Obviously, a part of this is the offensive line, but that only illustrates how dependent RBs are on scheme + oline to consistently impact a game.



Nevertheless, the Barkley debate is quickly going to become a third rail because he produces great highlights and numbers. In comment 14309328 Go Terps said:I read about this from Barnwell and it was truly shocking. I think Barnwell also pointed out that his success rate was mediocre. Obviously, a part of this is the offensive line, but that only illustrates how dependent RBs are on scheme + oline to consistently impact a game.Nevertheless, the Barkley debate is quickly going to become a third rail because he produces great highlights and numbers.

RE: RE: Well shit Mike from Ohio : 2/28/2019 11:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 14309269 santacruzom said:





Quote:





I hope Murray still falls to us, but if he doesn't and then tears it up for another team, at least we'll get to see the narrative do a subtle Mayfield-esque shift from "The Giants would be stupid to draft Murray at 6" to "Yeah Murray is awesome, but we never had a chance to pick him anyway."







The Giants could draft an inanimate carbon rod and there would be people here supporting the pick.



I listened to a podcast last night with a couple analytics guys...Ben Baldwin (The Athletic) and Josh Hermsmeyer (538). The podcast was entitled "Running Backs Just Don't Matter".



They stated their case that there is no mathematical proof that RBs actually make a huge difference...that success in running the ball is far more a function of scheme and running vs. 7 or 8 man fronts. Further, NFL teams should be passing the ball far more than they actually do, as it is much more efficient from a yards/play standpoint. It was compelling.



The cherry on top was their commentary on Saquon Barkley. While a wonderful player who is amazing to watch, they couldn't find any proof that he actually made much of a difference to the Giants' offense. As a matter of fact, all of Eli's passing metrics were worse when Barkley was on the field. It was a horrifying listen if you're a Giants fan.



If I started a thread pointing BBI to this podcast, most of the posts would just discredit the points made in it. It's easier to be comfortable and wrong.



Actually real analysis is very welcome, even if it argues against selecting Barkley. What most posters get on you about is when you post your opinion as fact, like how OBJ is such a distraction that only blind idiots don't see it.



I'd actually like to listen to the podcast. In comment 14309328 Go Terps said:Actually real analysis is very welcome, even if it argues against selecting Barkley. What most posters get on you about is when you post your opinion as fact, like how OBJ is such a distraction that only blind idiots don't see it.I'd actually like to listen to the podcast.

RE: RE: Good article on the Athletic today Beer Man : 2/28/2019 11:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 14309258 Metnut said:





Quote:





in which the author argue that Haskins isn't worthy of being drafted in the first round. I've included a few illustrative quotes from the article, and a link to it.



"Haskins’ 70 percent completion rate is a bit misleading. He completed 70.6 percent of passes that traveled 1-5 yards in the air and 74.4 percent that traveled 5-10 yards in the air. As mentioned before, he completed a lot of short crossing routes on Mesh variations, and his receivers were talented enough to break tackles and run for a lot of yards after the catch. In fact, he was credited with tap fly passes that are more like handoffs (shown in clip below). According to Sports Info Solutions, Haskins was 18-18 for 170 yards on tap fly passes (both ranked 4th-most in the FBS). He had five passing TDs on these 18 attempts, two more than any other player."



"Additionally, his accuracy took a nose dive when he had to face pressure because his mechanics and footwork broke down so dramatically."



" His raw stats from his lone season as a starter are spectacular. But when you break down how reliant he was on yards after the catch, they aren’t as impressive. His inconsistency with ball placement and dramatic drop in play under pressure are big areas of concern; those skills don’t typically improve at the next level. Haskins has enough attributes to be looked at as an intriguing quarterback to continue to develop, but there are too many question marks in his game to give him a first-round grade. Additionally, his physical attributes aren’t elite enough to take a first-round gamble on him. "



https://theathletic.com/838678/2019/02/27/dwayne-haskins-grade-nfl-draft/ - ( New Window )







If Shurm and DG were truthful yesterday, if they indeed did watch every throw Haskins made last year, they hopefully saw the same things. These guys do this for a living, they are not your typical fan looking at YouTube highlight videos. When they make their pick this year, they will have completed a thorough due diligence of players entering the draft, and fully vetted all QBs they are interested in. In comment 14309297 The_Boss said:These guys do this for a living, they are not your typical fan looking at YouTube highlight videos. When they make their pick this year, they will have completed a thorough due diligence of players entering the draft, and fully vetted all QBs they are interested in.

I disagree.... Doomster : 2/28/2019 11:58 am : link as to the red flag on Rosen....



The Cards needed a qb last year.....they had no idea where they might be picking this year...but now they have the first pick......and if they take Murray, it's not mainly because Rosen sucks, it's that they think he is potentially so much better....and they think that they can get something for Rosen....



The Giants are in the same boat...they had the #2 last year, and the #6 this year....if they don't come away with a QB this year, what guarantee is there that they will get a high draft pick next year?.....What if the Giants finish 8-8 +/-1? That's middle of the pack folks...you have a GM and Coach that are looking to win, not lose, and risk being fired...and on top of that, possibly no future qb on the roster....

RE: I don't understand the logic regarding Rosen bw in dc : 2/28/2019 11:59 am : link

Quote: Why would any team trade a first-round draft pick on a guy who was picked 10th last year and the team that picked him wants to dump him after one year?





Does that not scream red flag to anyone else?



Absolutely not. It screams of Arizona pivoting; and deciding they can get away with a porous oline if Murray is their solution.



To me, it's a panic move... In comment 14309308 montanagiant said:Absolutely not. It screams of Arizona pivoting; and deciding they can get away with a porous oline if Murray is their solution.To me, it's a panic move...

I have a feeling that Dnew15 : 2/28/2019 11:59 am : link when all is said and done...if the Giants want a shot at Haskins, Murray or Lock...they are going to have to trade up to make it happen.

RE: Terps Go Terps : 2/28/2019 12:00 pm : link

Quote: your posts sums up Eli, not Barkley. Eli has been the common denominator here for years - he just isn't very good anymore. If you pair Barkley/Beckham with a more capable QB (which just about every team in the NFL has now), you likely wouldn't be posting these "I told you so" posts.



Why did Goff stink for the final 6 games + the playoffs? Was it just same random slow streak or was it because Gurley was hurt? I'm going with the latter, its really damn obvious.



The podcast was about RBs, and they brought up Barkley specifically. They were hugely complimentary of him...he's a great player, incredible to watch, etc. (and I completely agree)...but their commentary was about the RB position in general. According to their research there isn't much proof that it makes all that much difference. And Barkley wasn't particularly effective as a receiver (I believe he ranked 16th in the NFL in yards/catch among RBs) either, as evidenced by Eli's numbers being worse across the board when Barkley was on the field.



It was a troubling listen even for me, and I didn't like the Barkley pick to begin with.



In comment 14309352 UConn4523 said:The podcast was about RBs, and they brought up Barkley specifically. They were hugely complimentary of him...he's a great player, incredible to watch, etc. (and I completely agree)...but their commentary was about the RB position in general. According to their research there isn't much proof that it makes all that much difference. And Barkley wasn't particularly effective as a receiver (I believe he ranked 16th in the NFL in yards/catch among RBs) either, as evidenced by Eli's numbers being worse across the board when Barkley was on the field.It was a troubling listen even for me, and I didn't like the Barkley pick to begin with.

RE: EA English Alaister : 2/28/2019 12:01 pm : link

Quote: 1. I can't speak to why the Jaguars did. Organizations have a lot of voices...you never know who may have overruled who. What's clear is that they are deeply regretting that decision now.



2. I did.



Agree on the Jags regret, I actually think there's a lot in the RBs can be found anywhere argument and what they did was stupid. So maybe the analytics is revised but I maintain Barkley is an exception.



Regarding the numbers I think we can agree there was a world of difference in the running game when Gallman was in vs Saquon.



Now why that did not impact the passing stats I don't know but a couple of thoughts.



1. Maybe defences did not adjust well to Saquon being there



2. It was quite a small sample size. Saquon played most snaps.



When you watched the Giants, answering honestly, did you really think Saquon wasn't making a difference? In comment 14309351 Go Terps said:Agree on the Jags regret, I actually think there's a lot in the RBs can be found anywhere argument and what they did was stupid. So maybe the analytics is revised but I maintain Barkley is an exception.Regarding the numbers I think we can agree there was a world of difference in the running game when Gallman was in vs Saquon.Now why that did not impact the passing stats I don't know but a couple of thoughts.1. Maybe defences did not adjust well to Saquon being there2. It was quite a small sample size. Saquon played most snaps.When you watched the Giants, answering honestly, did you really think Saquon wasn't making a difference?

Mike from Ohio Go Terps : 2/28/2019 12:01 pm : link The podcast is called The Taekcast. It's episode 65 (their most recent).

RE: RE: Was Murray's Coach Red Beaulieu : 2/28/2019 12:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309231 MotownGIANTS said:





Quote:





extra weight flabby?







He came out with no shirt on. Adam Shefter said GM's were shocked how ripped he was at that weight. Nope

I prefer my QBs a bit more doughy, like Wilson or Eli, more injury proof. In comment 14309234 BillyM said:I prefer my QBs a bit more doughy, like Wilson or Eli, more injury proof.

RE: RE: I don't understand the logic regarding Rosen English Alaister : 2/28/2019 12:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309308 montanagiant said:





Quote:





Why would any team trade a first-round draft pick on a guy who was picked 10th last year and the team that picked him wants to dump him after one year?





Does that not scream red flag to anyone else?







Absolutely not. It screams of Arizona pivoting; and deciding they can get away with a porous oline if Murray is their solution.



To me, it's a panic move...



Agree with this. Arizona do stupid shit is pretty much uniformly the rule with very rare exceptions. In comment 14309362 bw in dc said:Agree with this. Arizona do stupid shit is pretty much uniformly the rule with very rare exceptions.

EA Go Terps : 2/28/2019 12:07 pm : link I don't think he particularly made a difference, no. The offense was really, really poor for a lot of the year despite the quality of his play. A lot of his pass yardage was also relatively ineffectual (the 7 yard catch on 3rd and 10).



The proof is in the numbers. The Giants were 24th in the NFL in rushing. They were 31st in the NFL in first downs gained via the rush. And that was with Barkley putting up major individual numbers and touching the ball a ton.



I don't blame Barkley...he's an incredible player. He just plays a position that doesn't make much difference in today's NFL.

RE: RE: Imagine if we drafted Rosen Coach Red Beaulieu : 2/28/2019 12:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309276 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





It would have set the franchise into a spiral. Heh, we would have had the #1 pick this year and looking at Murray. Lol Rosen cultists, how sweet it is to already be able to mock them relentlessly XD



And these dumfuqs still want to trade a 1st fir him lol







No. But for the second rounder, yes.

You can get a good linemen with that pick. 3rd or OBJ straight up. In comment 14309285 jeff57 said:You can get a good linemen with that pick. 3rd or OBJ straight up.

RE: RE: RE: Imagine if we drafted Rosen jeff57 : 2/28/2019 12:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309285 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 14309276 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





It would have set the franchise into a spiral. Heh, we would have had the #1 pick this year and looking at Murray. Lol Rosen cultists, how sweet it is to already be able to mock them relentlessly XD



And these dumfuqs still want to trade a 1st fir him lol







No. But for the second rounder, yes.





You can get a good linemen with that pick. 3rd or OBJ straight up.



Don't have a third In comment 14309377 Coach Red Beaulieu said:Don't have a third

RE: I montanagiant : 2/28/2019 12:11 pm : link

Quote: would take Rosen over any other QB in this draft. He played on a terrible team with an OL that was even worse than the Giants.

So why would they want to get rid of him then? In comment 14309340 AcidTest said:So why would they want to get rid of him then?

RE: RE: I jeff57 : 2/28/2019 12:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309340 AcidTest said:





Quote:





would take Rosen over any other QB in this draft. He played on a terrible team with an OL that was even worse than the Giants.





So why would they want to get rid of him then?



New coach who loves that style of play. Or maybe they just think he's better. For them at least. In comment 14309383 montanagiant said:New coach who loves that style of play. Or maybe they just think he's better. For them at least.

RE: RE: Miami is all in on tanking for Tua next year barens : 2/28/2019 12:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309196 The_Boss said:





Quote:





-







yep



No In comment 14309199 BillyM said:No

RE: RE: Terps UConn4523 : 2/28/2019 12:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309352 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





your posts sums up Eli, not Barkley. Eli has been the common denominator here for years - he just isn't very good anymore. If you pair Barkley/Beckham with a more capable QB (which just about every team in the NFL has now), you likely wouldn't be posting these "I told you so" posts.



Why did Goff stink for the final 6 games + the playoffs? Was it just same random slow streak or was it because Gurley was hurt? I'm going with the latter, its really damn obvious.







The podcast was about RBs, and they brought up Barkley specifically. They were hugely complimentary of him...he's a great player, incredible to watch, etc. (and I completely agree)...but their commentary was about the RB position in general. According to their research there isn't much proof that it makes all that much difference. And Barkley wasn't particularly effective as a receiver (I believe he ranked 16th in the NFL in yards/catch among RBs) either, as evidenced by Eli's numbers being worse across the board when Barkley was on the field.



It was a troubling listen even for me, and I didn't like the Barkley pick to begin with.





I understand their points, but it still is void of any actual substance when it comes to Eli. Their time is better spent assessing the Giants QB because its a waste of time to try and determine Barkley's value with Eli. Eli's value to the GIants has been plummeting with Bekcham, Barkley, a better OL, on and on and on.



Its time to move away from the "Barkley is a bad pick" agenda and start looking like how valuable he'd be with a better QB, which we need anyway, Barkley or no Barkley.



And as I said previously, what's their take on Gurley? I'm guessing the data doesn't jive with their narrative because the tape and results sure don't either.



Its fine that you don't like the direction of the team, but you are finding ways to express it that don't make much sense - this being one of them. In comment 14309365 Go Terps said:I understand their points, but it still is void of any actual substance when it comes to Eli. Their time is better spent assessing the Giants QB because its a waste of time to try and determine Barkley's value with Eli. Eli's value to the GIants has been plummeting with Bekcham, Barkley, a better OL, on and on and on.Its time to move away from the "Barkley is a bad pick" agenda and start looking like how valuable he'd be with a better QB, which we need anyway, Barkley or no Barkley.And as I said previously, what's their take on Gurley? I'm guessing the data doesn't jive with their narrative because the tape and results sure don't either.Its fine that you don't like the direction of the team, but you are finding ways to express it that don't make much sense - this being one of them.

RE: RE: I don't understand the logic regarding Rosen montanagiant : 2/28/2019 12:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309308 montanagiant said:





Quote:





Why would any team trade a first-round draft pick on a guy who was picked 10th last year and the team that picked him wants to dump him after one year?





Does that not scream red flag to anyone else?







Absolutely not. It screams of Arizona pivoting; and deciding they can get away with a porous oline if Murray is their solution.



To me, it's a panic move...

That actually makes more sense than anything else I've heard.



I still don't think they're going to do it. In comment 14309362 bw in dc said:That actually makes more sense than anything else I've heard.I still don't think they're going to do it.

RE: EA English Alaister : 2/28/2019 12:18 pm : link

Quote: I don't think he particularly made a difference, no. The offense was really, really poor for a lot of the year despite the quality of his play. A lot of his pass yardage was also relatively ineffectual (the 7 yard catch on 3rd and 10).



The proof is in the numbers. The Giants were 24th in the NFL in rushing. They were 31st in the NFL in first downs gained via the rush. And that was with Barkley putting up major individual numbers and touching the ball a ton.



I don't blame Barkley...he's an incredible player. He just plays a position that doesn't make much difference in today's NFL.



Fair enough. I disagree. Special ones make things go. For example we saw the Rams offensive juggernaut collapse once Gurley got beaten up. In comment 14309376 Go Terps said:Fair enough. I disagree. Special ones make things go. For example we saw the Rams offensive juggernaut collapse once Gurley got beaten up.

RE: RE: I barens : 2/28/2019 12:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309340 AcidTest said:





Quote:





would take Rosen over any other QB in this draft. He played on a terrible team with an OL that was even worse than the Giants.







Almost no denying that his skill set is far better than a second round pick. His injury history and his attitude are concerns. But the kid can sling, can move, has great feet, great size.



Injury concerns, yes, attitude? I swear people on BBI just like to pull things straight out of their arse. In comment 14309345 BillyM said:Injury concerns, yes, attitude? I swear people on BBI just like to pull things straight out of their arse.

Speaking of 538 giants#1 : 2/28/2019 12:19 pm : link



And Barkley averaged 1.5 more yards/carry than Gallman. Yes, they would be better off throwing more (Eli averaged >7.0 yards/attempt), but to say Barkley doesn't make a difference over Gallman is just nonsense.

- ( They also recently wrote an article about the underuse of play-action. Maybe the numbers say otherwise, but I would bet Ds, particularly the LBs/Ss, are going to be more likely to take an extra false step or two when a guy like Barkley or Elliott is in the backfield then otherwise.And Barkley averaged 1.5 more yards/carry than Gallman. Yes, they would be better off throwing more (Eli averaged >7.0 yards/attempt), but to say Barkley doesn't make a difference over Gallman is just nonsense. Link - ( New Window

Barkley did not make a difference? Doomster : 2/28/2019 12:24 pm : link If they took Darnold, I doubt the Giants would have won one game this year...ok, maybe one....even a blind squirrel finds a nut once....



It's because of Barkley that we won 5, and 8 of our 11 losses were by 7 points or less....



With no Barkley, teams would have taken away OBj....this offense would have been a mess with no RB threat...

Re Rosen - there are two financial impacts on his trade value cosmicj : 2/28/2019 12:26 pm : link that are offsetting: one is that the Cards paid his signing bonus. The other is that his one year of experience shaves of one year of cost control.



Acquiring him from the Cards would save the Giants $2.7M in cap hit from the amortization of his signing bonus in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Including roster bonuses, his cap hits if acquired would be: 2019: $1.3M (!), 2020: $2.1M (!), 2021: $3.0M.



In 2022, he would need to be paid, so the cap savings of about $8M from the trade would need to be weighed against a significant $20M cap hit at that point.



On the talent side, NFL insiders would already know if there was a significant possibility that Rosen was a bust, just based on his game play and practice. The fact that this noise isn't emerging, even though he played on a truly awful team, significantly reduces the risk of him being a bust.



Given the cap relief Rosen affords in 2019-2021 and the additional information about his capabilities learned this year, if I was the Giants GM, I would concluding this trade before we pay Eli's bonus in the next few days. I think I'd offer our 1st with the Cards giving back a 3rd. That strikes me as fair.

RE: Good article on the Athletic today Gatorade Dunk : 2/28/2019 12:35 pm : link

Quote: in which the author argue that Haskins isn't worthy of being drafted in the first round. I've included a few illustrative quotes from the article, and a link to it.



"Haskins’ 70 percent completion rate is a bit misleading. He completed 70.6 percent of passes that traveled 1-5 yards in the air and 74.4 percent that traveled 5-10 yards in the air. As mentioned before, he completed a lot of short crossing routes on Mesh variations, and his receivers were talented enough to break tackles and run for a lot of yards after the catch. In fact, he was credited with tap fly passes that are more like handoffs (shown in clip below). According to Sports Info Solutions, Haskins was 18-18 for 170 yards on tap fly passes (both ranked 4th-most in the FBS). He had five passing TDs on these 18 attempts, two more than any other player."



"Additionally, his accuracy took a nose dive when he had to face pressure because his mechanics and footwork broke down so dramatically."



" His raw stats from his lone season as a starter are spectacular. But when you break down how reliant he was on yards after the catch, they aren’t as impressive. His inconsistency with ball placement and dramatic drop in play under pressure are big areas of concern; those skills don’t typically improve at the next level. Haskins has enough attributes to be looked at as an intriguing quarterback to continue to develop, but there are too many question marks in his game to give him a first-round grade. Additionally, his physical attributes aren’t elite enough to take a first-round gamble on him. "



https://theathletic.com/838678/2019/02/27/dwayne-haskins-grade-nfl-draft/ - ( New Window )

If I'm not mistaken, about half of Eli's passing yards last season came after the catch. They're taking a relatively common occurrence and making it seem like it's unique to Haskins.



Also, there was one thing about that article that felt a little bit like it had a bias to it - if Haskins routinely underthrew his receivers and made them turn around to catch it, how were they accumulating all that YAC? I can't claim to have watched enough of OSU to dispute that, but it just seems incongruous with him supposedly deriving so much of his statistical output on the backs of his receivers' YAC. In comment 14309258 Metnut said:If I'm not mistaken, about half of Eli's passing yards last season came after the catch. They're taking a relatively common occurrence and making it seem like it's unique to Haskins.Also, there was one thing about that article that felt a little bit like it had a bias to it - if Haskins routinely underthrew his receivers and made them turn around to catch it, how were they accumulating all that YAC? I can't claim to have watched enough of OSU to dispute that, but it just seems incongruous with him supposedly deriving so much of his statistical output on the backs of his receivers' YAC.

The Rams collapsed when Gurley got hurt? Go Terps : 2/28/2019 12:52 pm : link That's not how I remember it. CJ Anderson started getting work in week 16. Here's how the games went from that point on:



Week 16: 31-9 over ARI; 269 yards rushing as a team

Week 17: 48-32 over SF; 155 yards rushing

Divisional Round: 30-22 over DAL; 273 yards rushing

Conf Champ.: 26-23 over NO; 77 yards rushing

SB: 13-3 loss to NE; 62 yards rushing



If anything the Rams were proof that the RB isn't what makes the machine go.



Anyway, listen to the podcast. These guys understand the issue better than I do.

RE: Good post and exactly right. bradshaw44 : 2/28/2019 12:57 pm : link

Quote: This does open up multiple opportunities for our next QB. I've got to believe they will get one of these guys this year. There really isn't another option. We got a 2nd bite of the apple for a top QB after rightly taking Saquon (and I wanted a QB) last year. I'm a huge OU fan and would love Murray but I'm ok with Haskins as well. Rosen would be a 3rd choice for me now though I wanted him last year. As long as we get one of these guys and secure the next 15 years at QB I'm fine.



Why do you assume that because we are picking one of them at the top of the draft, the next 15 years are secure? Most top QB's don't even pan out. Why would all 3 of these? If they don't grade out you don't take any of them until they fit their grade or fall even further to you.



This line of thinking drives me nuts. Everyone that's done with Eli thinks that we can just draft a guy high and he's the savior. Chances are we are going to be looking for Eli's replacement for years to come. That's even if we draft guys at the top of the draft. In comment 14309265 BillT said:Why do you assume that because we are picking one of them at the top of the draft, the next 15 years are secure? Most top QB's don't even pan out. Why would all 3 of these? If they don't grade out you don't take any of them until they fit their grade or fall even further to you.This line of thinking drives me nuts. Everyone that's done with Eli thinks that we can just draft a guy high and he's the savior. Chances are we are going to be looking for Eli's replacement for years to come. That's even if we draft guys at the top of the draft.

Goff's December UConn4523 : 2/28/2019 1:00 pm : link 3-2, 1100 yards, 6 TD's 6 INTs. His playoffs, 2-1, 700 yards, 1 TD 2 INT's.



CJ Anderson was a nice story for 3 games (2 being against the two worst teams in the league) and then he stunk. So that proves your point that RB's are easy to find? I firmly disagree.

RE: Goff's December Go Terps : 2/28/2019 1:05 pm : link

Quote: 3-2, 1100 yards, 6 TD's 6 INTs. His playoffs, 2-1, 700 yards, 1 TD 2 INT's.



CJ Anderson was a nice story for 3 games (2 being against the two worst teams in the league) and then he stunk. So that proves your point that RB's are easy to find? I firmly disagree.



The point (from the analysts I listened to, not mine) isn't that running backs are easy to find, it's that they don't make a huge impact on the game, even when they perform as well as Barkley did last year. In comment 14309495 UConn4523 said:The point (from the analysts I listened to, not mine) isn't that running backs are easy to find, it's that they don't make a huge impact on the game, even when they perform as well as Barkley did last year.

RE: RE: RE: I BillyM : 2/28/2019 1:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309345 BillyM said:





Quote:





In comment 14309340 AcidTest said:





Quote:





would take Rosen over any other QB in this draft. He played on a terrible team with an OL that was even worse than the Giants.







Almost no denying that his skill set is far better than a second round pick. His injury history and his attitude are concerns. But the kid can sling, can move, has great feet, great size.







Injury concerns, yes, attitude? I swear people on BBI just like to pull things straight out of their arse.



Literally today, on ESPN, a un-named player noted "he's not the type of guy you would run through walls for." But I assume you know better on BBI In comment 14309395 barens said:Literally today, on ESPN, a un-named player noted "he's not the type of guy you would run through walls for." But I assume you know better on BBI

RE: RE: Goff's December UConn4523 : 2/28/2019 1:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309495 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





3-2, 1100 yards, 6 TD's 6 INTs. His playoffs, 2-1, 700 yards, 1 TD 2 INT's.



CJ Anderson was a nice story for 3 games (2 being against the two worst teams in the league) and then he stunk. So that proves your point that RB's are easy to find? I firmly disagree.







The point (from the analysts I listened to, not mine) isn't that running backs are easy to find, it's that they don't make a huge impact on the game, even when they perform as well as Barkley did last year.



I know, I read that from before. And I asked you how they can come to that conclusion with Barkley when the QB (and other parts) were the reason why we stunk. We would have won less games with Darnold/Gallman than Eli/Barkley - so again, that analysis falls flat for me.



We won't be convincing each other of anything here, but their conclusion is very incomplete, IMO. Take a look at teams like Atlanta and Jacksonville that fell from grace due to no longer being able to run the ball. Is that analysis in there? In comment 14309505 Go Terps said:I know, I read that from before. And I asked you how they can come to that conclusion with Barkley when the QB (and other parts) were the reason why we stunk. We would have won less games with Darnold/Gallman than Eli/Barkley - so again, that analysis falls flat for me.We won't be convincing each other of anything here, but their conclusion is very incomplete, IMO. Take a look at teams like Atlanta and Jacksonville that fell from grace due to no longer being able to run the ball. Is that analysis in there?

RE: RE: Well shit santacruzom : 2/28/2019 3:17 pm : link

Quote:



The cherry on top was their commentary on Saquon Barkley. While a wonderful player who is amazing to watch, they couldn't find any proof that he actually made much of a difference to the Giants' offense. As a matter of fact, all of Eli's passing metrics were worse when Barkley was on the field. It was a horrifying listen if you're a Giants fan.



I don't know... I think Barkley is talented enough to be a huge asset on a good team, regardless of whether he can't single-handedly turn our team into a good one.



Simply put, it's possible that our coaching staff and assemblage of talent would be as negligibly impacted by any player as they were by Barkley. In comment 14309328 Go Terps said:I don't know... I think Barkley is talented enough to be a huge asset on a good team, regardless of whether he can't single-handedly turnteam into a good one.Simply put, it's possible that our coaching staff and assemblage of talent would be as negligibly impacted by any player as they were by Barkley.

Think about this for a second BillyM : 2/28/2019 3:32 pm : link Trade for Rosen, second round pick. It's early so the value should be there.



Cut Eli. Yes, it's part of the plan.



Use #6 on OT. Stud, or LB-Pass rush stud.



Use mid rounds on CB, Center and best available.



Take Eli's $17 plus million and load up on pass rush. Also grab free safety.



Franchise Collins.



And go

RE: RE: RE: Miami is all in on tanking for Tua next year Diver_Down : 2/28/2019 3:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309199 BillyM said:





Quote:





In comment 14309196 The_Boss said:





Quote:





-







yep







Wait, sorry, how do you guys know this? I'm not questioning your assessment I'm just curious if you heard something I didn't.



This is based on the article at the end of January. Watching Miami in free agency will dictate whether the strategy outlined in the article was accurate. But it is no secret that Ross loves Tua and will likely ensure the Dolphins "organically tank" to ensure they are in target range to get him.

- ( In comment 14309326 Leg of Theismann said:This is based on the article at the end of January. Watching Miami in free agency will dictate whether the strategy outlined in the article was accurate. But it is no secret that Ross loves Tua and will likely ensure the Dolphins "organically tank" to ensure they are in target range to get him. Dolphins will likely organically tank 2019 - ( New Window

RE: RE: Was Murray's mrvax : 2/28/2019 3:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309231 MotownGIANTS said:





Quote:





extra weight flabby?







He came out with no shirt on. Adam Shefter said GM's were shocked how ripped he was at that weight. Nope



PEDs are amazing, Billy. In comment 14309234 BillyM said:PEDs are amazing, Billy.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I Giants38 : 2/28/2019 4:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309395 barens said:





Quote:





In comment 14309345 BillyM said:





Quote:





In comment 14309340 AcidTest said:





Quote:





would take Rosen over any other QB in this draft. He played on a terrible team with an OL that was even worse than the Giants.







Almost no denying that his skill set is far better than a second round pick. His injury history and his attitude are concerns. But the kid can sling, can move, has great feet, great size.







Injury concerns, yes, attitude? I swear people on BBI just like to pull things straight out of their arse.







Literally today, on ESPN, a un-named player noted "he's not the type of guy you would run through walls for." But I assume you know better on BBI



These are the same unnamed sources that called Wentz’s leadership into question, too, right? There’s always this garbage out there. In comment 14309509 BillyM said:These are the same unnamed sources that called Wentz’s leadership into question, too, right? There’s always this garbage out there.

RE: Think about this for a second BleedBlue : 2/28/2019 4:36 pm : link

Quote: Trade for Rosen, second round pick. It's early so the value should be there.



Cut Eli. Yes, it's part of the plan.



Use #6 on OT. Stud, or LB-Pass rush stud.



Use mid rounds on CB, Center and best available.



Take Eli's $17 plus million and load up on pass rush. Also grab free safety.



Franchise Collins.



And go



im with it In comment 14309805 BillyM said:im with it

mark my words BillyM : 2/28/2019 4:41 pm : link someone like skins, miami or denver will beat us to this. And I'll be pissed.

RE: RE: RE: Was Murray's BillyM : 2/28/2019 4:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309234 BillyM said:





Quote:





In comment 14309231 MotownGIANTS said:



Nah, probably water weight manipulation. But still the hands and the height cannot be duped





Quote:





extra weight flabby?







He came out with no shirt on. Adam Shefter said GM's were shocked how ripped he was at that weight. Nope







PEDs are amazing, Billy. In comment 14309850 mrvax said:

RE: RE: I DavidinBMNY : 2/28/2019 5:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309340 AcidTest said:





Quote:





would take Rosen over any other QB in this draft. He played on a terrible team with an OL that was even worse than the Giants.







Almost no denying that his skill set is far better than a second round pick. His injury history and his attitude are concerns. But the kid can sling, can move, has great feet, great size. There must be something off if Arizona gives up on him this fast. In comment 14309345 BillyM said:There must be something off if Arizona gives up on him this fast.

RE: RE: RE: I Gatorade Dunk : 2/28/2019 5:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14309345 BillyM said:





Quote:





In comment 14309340 AcidTest said:





Quote:





would take Rosen over any other QB in this draft. He played on a terrible team with an OL that was even worse than the Giants.







Almost no denying that his skill set is far better than a second round pick. His injury history and his attitude are concerns. But the kid can sling, can move, has great feet, great size.



There must be something off if Arizona gives up on him this fast.

What's off (potentially) is his fit in the offense Kingsbury wants to run. I'm not sure why people think all QBs are interchangeable. This really isn't that complicated. In comment 14309944 DavidinBMNY said:What's off (potentially) is his fit in the offense Kingsbury wants to run. I'm not sure why people think all QBs are interchangeable. This really isn't that complicated.

Don't see OC2.0 : 2/28/2019 6:23 pm : link ARI. going QB again. Rosen has 1 yr under his belt behind a horseshit OL, c'mon.

Klingsbury wants to recreate Texas Tech PatersonPlank : 2/28/2019 6:33 pm : link That's why AZ will suck, and why wants Murray.

Can We Stop With The Talk That Rosen... Jim in Tampa : 2/28/2019 7:11 pm : link Can be had for the NYG's 2nd RD pick?



The Giants, Jags, Denver, Miami and Wash all need a QB and Rosen is likely still highly thought of around the NFL.



Hell even teams like the Pats and the Saints (with old QBs) would probably give up their #1 for Rosen.



Rosen's market value has not declined based on his rookie season. And even though a team trading for him would have one less year of control, they would end up paying less in contract $ since AZ would be responsible for Rosen's signing bonus.



Also, since almost all rookie QBs suck in year 1, the fact that Rosen has already been through his first year of growing pains as a starter makes him MORE valuable, not less.



And while all the pre-draft talk last year was about how Rosen was a big risk because he was so injury-prone, Rosen didn't miss a game while playing behind one of the worst OLs in the NFL, while both Darnold and Allen missed games due to injury.



Don't know if Rosen would be available, nor do I know if the Giants would have any interest, but I'd be pretty surprised if Rosen was traded for a package that is valued at less than the 6th overall pick.

RE: Don't see Diver_Down : 2/28/2019 7:29 pm : link

Quote: ARI. going QB again. Rosen has 1 yr under his belt behind a horseshit OL, c'mon.



What might happen is that Arizona realizes that Rosen isn't the best fit for the offense that their HC to run. They can make the HC hire and force him to design an offense that fits Rosen's skillset and an offense the HC isn't familiar with. OR They can draft a QB that is tailor-made for the offense that the HC would like to run and is comfortable with. Arizona might realize that by the time they build a competent OL in front of Rosen, his rookie contract will be near the end so they may decide to get something for their 1 yr. investment instead of flushing 3 more years of that investment trying to build a roster that suits Rosen's skillset. The best advice to Arizona is not to sign our trash OL FAs. In comment 14310003 OC2.0 said:What might happen is that Arizona realizes that Rosen isn't the best fit for the offense that their HC to run. They can make the HC hire and force him to design an offense that fits Rosen's skillset and an offense the HC isn't familiar with. OR They can draft a QB that is tailor-made for the offense that the HC would like to run and is comfortable with. Arizona might realize that by the time they build a competent OL in front of Rosen, his rookie contract will be near the end so they may decide to get something for their 1 yr. investment instead of flushing 3 more years of that investment trying to build a roster that suits Rosen's skillset. The best advice to Arizona is not to sign our trash OL FAs.

Falcons dumped Brett Favre bluepepper : 2/28/2019 7:46 pm : link after one season. They spent a high number 2 on him. The only red flag there was Jerry Glanville was a crappy evaluator of talent who never wanted Favre in the first place.

RE: Falcons dumped Brett Favre Jim in Tampa : 2/28/2019 8:38 pm : link

Quote: after one season. They spent a high number 2 on him. The only red flag there was Jerry Glanville was a crappy evaluator of talent who never wanted Favre in the first place.

Interesting that you brought up Farve as a comparison.



He was chosen with the 6th pick of RD-2 by ATL in the 91 Draft. Farve by his own admission wasn't that dedicated to football in his rookie year, showing up late, not paying attention in meetings and partying too much. And when he did play... 4 ATT. 0 Comp. 2 INTs Rating 0.0.



Hard to blame Ganville given those circumstances. Plus ATL traded Farve to GB after one year for the 1992 8th overall pick (RD-1).



Let's face it. If the Giants had drafted a QB like Farve and he performed like that in his rookie season and the Giants somehow traded him for the 8th overall pick the next year 99% of BBI would be talking about how we duped the other team.



By the way, please note the fact that despite his crappy rookie season Farve's value went up significantly... not down.



But yeah, Rosen can be had for the Giant's 2nd RD pick. Because if Rosen were draft eligible this year, every team in the NFL would pass on him in the 1st RD, and five teams would pass on him twice. In comment 14310059 bluepepper said:Interesting that you brought up Farve as a comparison.He was chosen with the 6th pick of RD-2 by ATL in the 91 Draft. Farve by his own admission wasn't that dedicated to football in his rookie year, showing up late, not paying attention in meetings and partying too much. And when he did play... 4 ATT. 0 Comp. 2 INTs Rating 0.0.Hard to blame Ganville given those circumstances. Plus ATL traded Farve to GB after one year for the 1992 8th overall pick (RD-1).Let's face it. If the Giants had drafted a QB like Farve and he performed like that in his rookie season and the Giants somehow traded him for the 8th overall pick the next year 99% of BBI would be talking about how we duped the other team.By the way, please note the fact that despite his crappy rookie season Farve's value went up significantly... not down.But yeah, Rosen can be had for the Giant's 2nd RD pick. Because if Rosen were draft eligible this year, every team in the NFL would pass on him in the 1st RD, and five teams would pass on him twice.

RE: Can We Stop With The Talk That Rosen... bw in dc : 2/28/2019 8:56 pm : link

Quote: Can be had for the NYG's 2nd RD pick?



The Giants, Jags, Denver, Miami and Wash all need a QB and Rosen is likely still highly thought of around the NFL.



Hell even teams like the Pats and the Saints (with old QBs) would probably give up their #1 for Rosen.



Rosen's market value has not declined based on his rookie season. And even though a team trading for him would have one less year of control, they would end up paying less in contract $ since AZ would be responsible for Rosen's signing bonus.



Also, since almost all rookie QBs suck in year 1, the fact that Rosen has already been through his first year of growing pains as a starter makes him MORE valuable, not less.



And while all the pre-draft talk last year was about how Rosen was a big risk because he was so injury-prone, Rosen didn't miss a game while playing behind one of the worst OLs in the NFL, while both Darnold and Allen missed games due to injury.



Don't know if Rosen would be available, nor do I know if the Giants would have any interest, but I'd be pretty surprised if Rosen was traded for a package that is valued at less than the 6th overall pick.



Good summary of the situation. In comment 14310038 Jim in Tampa said:Good summary of the situation.

RE: Can We Stop With The Talk That Rosen... Deejboy : 2/28/2019 9:18 pm : link

Quote: Can be had for the NYG's 2nd RD pick?







Rosen's market value has not declined based on his rookie season.

I think it has. 1st round picks are lottery tickets. Everyone gets jazzed about their 1st round picks cause of the belief they can be great. When they finally play and are less than great the shine comes off. That doesn't mean Rosen is going to be a bust cause the majority of QBa struggle their first year. But he was bad and that hurts his value and creates questions about how good he can be. It does hurt his value. In comment 14310038 Jim in Tampa said:I think it has. 1st round picks are lottery tickets. Everyone gets jazzed about their 1st round picks cause of the belief they can be great. When they finally play and are less than great the shine comes off. That doesn't mean Rosen is going to be a bust cause the majority of QBa struggle their first year. But he was bad and that hurts his value and creates questions about how good he can be. It does hurt his value.

RE: RE: Falcons dumped Brett Favre Zeke's Alibi : 2/28/2019 9:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14310059 bluepepper said:





Quote:





after one season. They spent a high number 2 on him. The only red flag there was Jerry Glanville was a crappy evaluator of talent who never wanted Favre in the first place.





Interesting that you brought up Farve as a comparison.



He was chosen with the 6th pick of RD-2 by ATL in the 91 Draft. Farve by his own admission wasn't that dedicated to football in his rookie year, showing up late, not paying attention in meetings and partying too much. And when he did play... 4 ATT. 0 Comp. 2 INTs Rating 0.0.



Hard to blame Ganville given those circumstances. Plus ATL traded Farve to GB after one year for the 1992 8th overall pick (RD-1).



Let's face it. If the Giants had drafted a QB like Farve and he performed like that in his rookie season and the Giants somehow traded him for the 8th overall pick the next year 99% of BBI would be talking about how we duped the other team.



By the way, please note the fact that despite his crappy rookie season Farve's value went up significantly... not down.



But yeah, Rosen can be had for the Giant's 2nd RD pick. Because if Rosen were draft eligible this year, every team in the NFL would pass on him in the 1st RD, and five teams would pass on him twice.



Favre stock skyrocketed because he clearly had put his injury behind them which is the biggest reason he fell. Everyone was scared off after Bo Jackson? career ended with a similar/same injury. It's also a totally different era, getting cost controlled years out of your young QB is important, especially if he only turns out to be mediocre. In comment 14310092 Jim in Tampa said:Favre stock skyrocketed because he clearly had put his injury behind them which is the biggest reason he fell. Everyone was scared off after Bo Jackson? career ended with a similar/same injury. It's also a totally different era, getting cost controlled years out of your young QB is important, especially if he only turns out to be mediocre.