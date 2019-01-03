Pick based on Gettleman's comments Last Year and This Year gidiefor : Mod : 2/28/2019 12:52 pm : 2/28/2019 12:52 pm the Giants are picking a QB in the First Round - they are likely trading up and they were working really hard to justify Murray as the pick yesterday.



I remember the way Gettleman talked about Barkley last year - and he's talking about Qb in the same way this year.



Didn't say a peep about any of the Edge Rushers.



Remember this comment -- "No Guts No Glory"

I agree with you RobCarpenter : 2/28/2019 12:55 pm : link I think the most likely partner trade partner is the Jets. They are desperate to get draft picks. Maybe the Giants can even get a third round pick this year in exchange for 2020's #1, and 2021's #2.

Trading to 3 AcesUp : 2/28/2019 12:58 pm : link Would probably cost 6, 36 and next years 1. You better be sure when paying that price.



I got the same impression from that presser as well, their comments seemed much more motivated at QB compared to last year and Murray seemed to be getting some extra shine. It could be strategy but this Giants regime has been pretty straightforward.

Minus ~5 inches giants#1 : 2/28/2019 12:59 pm : link I think Murray is Shurmur's prototypical QB. Mobile, accurate, can read D's, make all the throws, etc. Shurmur's made several comments dating back to last season about how he'd like a mobile QB in particular and how it opens things up for the offense.



I don't think height is as big an issue for PS (Keenum was only 6'1) as others in the front office, but we'll soon find out where they stand.





IMO it is absolutely absurd to trade up montanagiant : 2/28/2019 1:00 pm : link in this draft with all the other holes we currently have

My take Gman11 : 2/28/2019 1:06 pm : link is that last year there was no better football player regardless of position than Barkley in his eyes so he saw no reason to pick somebody over him just because he's a QB.



This year there isn't somebody that is head and shoulders above everybody else so drafting a QB is a distinct possibility.

I’d be surprised Sammo85 : 2/28/2019 1:07 pm : link But who knows. Could see a curveball with this group. Would be bold.



I think trading away multiple premium draft picks is a mistake in the retool and rebuild process.



I’d prefer we stay at 6.

RE: IMO it is absolutely absurd to trade up Jay on the Island : 2/28/2019 1:13 pm : link

Quote: in this draft with all the other holes we currently have

I disagree if it is for a QB. The Chiefs, Rams, Eagles, Texans, and Bears traded up for their QB's. QB is the most important position and if the Giants have a conviction on one of them then they should do what is necessary to get one. In comment 14309492 montanagiant said:I disagree if it is for a QB. The Chiefs, Rams, Eagles, Texans, and Bears traded up for their QB's. QB is the most important position and if the Giants have a conviction on one of them then they should do what is necessary to get one.

RE: RE: IMO it is absolutely absurd to trade up RobCarpenter : 2/28/2019 1:16 pm : link

Agree. You can't get cute getting the next QB, or pinning your hopes on the 2020 class. If they are in love with one of them they may need to trade up, it's just how it is. In comment 14309526 Jay on the Island said:Agree. You can't get cute getting the next QB, or pinning your hopes on the 2020 class. If they are in love with one of them they may need to trade up, it's just how it is.

If Gettleman Sees a Franchise QB Within Reach Bob in Vt : 2/28/2019 1:17 pm : link He should do everything within his power to get him



It is a 12 - 15 year investment that will absolutely pay dividends over the long haul.



But that is a big "if" ......

Murray and Haskins Will Be Great Giants38 : 2/28/2019 1:22 pm : link I’d do all I could to get either. Murray has a skillset that is unrivaled.



Long way to go to the Draft, but would be unbelievable to see the Giants secure a talent like Murray and break with all known conventions in the process. With him, Saquon, OBJ, Engram, and Shepard, that offense will be unreal.

Shurmer would have to throw the current playbook in the garbage and design an offense to maximize all that talent In comment 14309544 Giants38 said:Shurmer would have to throw the current playbook in the garbage and design an offense to maximize all that talent

Shurmur has worked with different types of QB's in the past and created offenses around their skillset. Now he has never had a player as athletic as Murray but I am confident that Shurmur would create an offense that he could thrive in. During his rookie season Murray would likely be used similar to how Lamar Jackson was used earlier in the year assuming they keep Eli which I think they would. As the season progresses the playbook would expand. In comment 14309564 larryflower37 said:Shurmur has worked with different types of QB's in the past and created offenses around their skillset. Now he has never had a player as athletic as Murray but I am confident that Shurmur would create an offense that he could thrive in. During his rookie season Murray would likely be used similar to how Lamar Jackson was used earlier in the year assuming they keep Eli which I think they would. As the season progresses the playbook would expand.

Move heaven & earth if you SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/28/2019 1:35 pm : link think Murray or Haskins is a franchise QB.

Honestly Matt in SGS : 2/28/2019 1:55 pm : link a ballsy potential move for "no guts, no glory", this would we wild, but not out of the realm.



Cardinals decide that they want Murray at #1 and will trade Rosen. The Giants won't trade #6 for him and will likely need higher than 2nd rounder for him. Washington is lurking at #15 to possibly offer for Rosen. So the Giants will need to keep that in mind.



Gettleman earns his money as GM to find out roughly what pick it will take to pry Rosen and they tell him top 10. The Giants get on the phone with the Broncos, Bills, etc. and talk dropping back and look to pick up a 3rd rounder to drop a few spots, maybe even a 2nd depending where it is.



So now you drop back to 10, and it probably could be done at the cost of a 2nd rounder coming back to the Giants. At 10, the Giants trade for Rosen and they have 2 2nd rounders which can be used or potentially packaged to move back into the first round.



That's no guts, no glory.

It could cost #6 and next years #1 TMS : 2/28/2019 1:59 pm : link But to get a shot at the top QBs in next years draft will cost that as well unless we tank big time this year again. Think if they think murray is the guy go for it now. DG and Shurmur know whst we can do with this kid . Barkley ,OBJ, Ingram and Sheppard in the same back field. Pressure ELI for restructure for cap dollars and a possible playoff run, with a improved OL and defense.

yeah gidiefor : Mod : 2/28/2019 2:06 pm : : 2/28/2019 2:06 pm : link I don't hear that scenario in what they (Gettleman and Shurmur) are saying: they are talking about the instinct, about moving around to get out of trouble, that you don't need to be a certain height to play anymore, pointing at Russell Wilson's height, and discussing what KC did when they let Mahommes sit a year.



That doesn't sound even remotely like they are thinking about Rosen - someone that they couldn't come to a consensus about last year - and keep in mind that they like sizzle -- which Rosen doesn't have



I've been watching Murray tape all day today -- this kid is really fast, can make people miss like Saquon and OBJ do; he can score in the red zone, uses play action and the option play well and he's a very accurate pocket, on the fly and drop back passer. He's a fighter too.





Its been my experience that people Reb8thVA : 2/28/2019 2:07 pm : link use colloquial expressions like "no guts no glory" whe they aren't having a serious discussion. I'm not sure I would interpret anything that Gettleman said yesterday as definitive because they really are just in the early stages of exploring their draft options.





by way gidiefor : Mod : 2/28/2019 2:08 pm : : 2/28/2019 2:08 pm : link I do think that trading with the Cardinals is an option that they will seriously consider -- but it will be in order to get the number 1 pick in the draft -- not to get Rosen

Over the past few weeks Jay on the Island : 2/28/2019 2:16 pm : link I went from wanting the Cardinals to draft Murray so that Rosen was available to hoping that they stick with Rosen so that Murray is available for the Giants. Murray is a special talent that is not only extremely athletic but more importantly he is a great passer inside the pocket.

Murray, Haskins or a Trade for Rosen Thegratefulhead : 2/28/2019 2:21 pm : link Should be possible with just the 6th pick. I would be happy with any of them. Gettleman has drafted well, I want him to use his picks rather than trade them. With the talent at the top of this draft one of those will be available. If the Cardinals don't draft Murray, I think one of Murray/Haskins will be there at 6. If the Cardinals draft Murray, Rosen can be had for 6 or probably less.

One thing I agree with DG about.. Sean : 2/28/2019 2:21 pm : link is you can’t plan for the 2020 or 2021 QB’s. It just doesn’t work that way & you never know what will happen in a year.



Case in point, did the Cardinals think they would be in a position to trade Rosen & draft Murray last April? No way.

I'm not sure why would try to determine what a GM is going to do Ten Ton Hammer : 2/28/2019 2:54 pm : link before even the combine workouts, much less what a GM is going to do based on public statements.



Why?

If Murray is your guy, you go get him. 732NYG : 2/28/2019 3:00 pm : link .

I would hate it Mr. Nickels : 2/28/2019 3:08 pm : link if we traded up for Murray or haskins after we had Darnold fall in our lap last year for free

i don't see the need to trade up GiantsFan84 : 2/28/2019 3:28 pm : link i just don't see all the teams who needs QBs moving up that high



if foles signs w Jax, which team is going to move all the way up for a QB?

He's talking a lot about instincts and intaglibles jlukes : 2/28/2019 3:36 pm : link I honestly think he's alluding to the fact that they haven't ruled Murray out

OR Thegratefulhead : 2/28/2019 3:49 pm : link They like Haskins or someone else and are trying to get teams interested in Murray to trade up in front of them.

I’ll believe it when I see it GiantsRage2007 : 2/28/2019 3:51 pm : link That being said.... it would be exciting wouldn’t it?



Btw, I totally agree with not waiting at #6 if you’re 100% on a guy. Go get him. Worked for Eli.

If we are parsing his comments, Diver_Down : 2/28/2019 3:57 pm : link are we only selectively parsing them? How does his Asshole Quotient apply? Is he referring to Kyler being an asshole, but his talent compensates for that trait?

If we are looking for clues beyond a PC comments, Diver_Down : 2/28/2019 4:06 pm : link we should be paying attention to who we are meeting both formally and informally at the combine. Reading through the embedded twitter feed (yesterday's pc thread - tweets are still being posted), one would think we are cluster drafting OL. Some prospects that will be gone by the 2nd are being met with formally. With so many limited formal interviews permitted, one might get the idea that we are drafting OL at #6.

It s absurd to move up in this draft with all joeinpa : 2/28/2019 4:54 pm : link The other holes? WHY?



Isn’t the quarterback of the future a pretty big hole?

This is a draft to move down, not up ... Spider56 : 2/28/2019 5:34 pm : link If DG trades up I will burn every Giants thing I own and disown them ... pro football will be dead to me. None of these QBs are worthy of a trade up from 6.

I'd be leery Peppers : 2/28/2019 6:55 pm : link of Gettleman's word at this point, especially at the combine..



I think this is wishful thinking G-crew18 : 2/28/2019 9:02 pm : link None of these quarterbacks are day one starters. At 6 our GM would want an impact player. Though I would want an edge rusher my feeling is that Jonah Williams or Jawaan Taylor or more likely. If he doesn't get Carolina's Williams in FA it would be really telling. The need for a blue chip OT is far greater than a QB. Solidifying the OL would make the Giants Offense dynamic. Just by the interviews to date, there has been a heavy emphasis on OL talent.

Gettleman worked hard Carson53 : 3/1/2019 11:09 am : link to justify picking Murray? If you can show me that quote(s), I would love to see it.

I didn't get that impression at all.

Saying 'no guts, no glory' is just GM speak, if that is what one is referring to. I'll say it again, they aren't drafting a small QB.

If one wants to compare him to Wilson, Russ has much bigger hands. Other than that, when

Murray accomplishes even half of what Russ has done,

including a SB win (should have been two Pete),

well maybe then I will start comparing them.

I have nothing against the young man, just tend to

slow my roll with young players coming into the league.



I think a Beckham trade is highly possible djm : 3/1/2019 11:26 am : link Not saying I want one. I just think it’s very possible and if I’m the giants I have to consider it if the offer is good enough.



This offseason won’t be boring in my opinion. Not sure what they do at 6 but it’s so early in the game. Anything can happen from now until late April.

