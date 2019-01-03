Pick based on Gettleman's comments Last Year and This Year

|
|in this draft with all the other holes we currently have
In comment 14309492 montanagiant said:
in this draft with all the other holes we currently have
I disagree if it is for a QB. The Chiefs, Rams, Eagles, Texans, and Bears traded up for their QB's. QB is the most important position and if the Giants have a conviction on one of them then they should do what is necessary to get one.
| I’d do all I could to get either. Murray has a skillset that is unrivaled.
Long way to go to the Draft, but would be unbelievable to see the Giants secure a talent like Murray and break with all known conventions in the process. With him, Saquon, OBJ, Engram, and Shepard, that offense will be unreal.
| Would probably cost 6, 36 and next years 1. You better be sure when paying that price.
I got the same impression from that presser as well, their comments seemed much more motivated at QB compared to last year and Murray seemed to be getting some extra shine. It could be strategy but this Giants regime has been pretty straightforward.
In comment 14309544 Giants38 said:
Shurmer would have to throw the current playbook in the garbage and design an offense to maximize all that talent
| Would probably cost 6, 36 and next years 1. You better be sure when paying that price.
I got the same impression from that presser as well, their comments seemed much more motivated at QB compared to last year and Murray seemed to be getting some extra shine. It could be strategy but this Giants regime has been pretty straightforward.
| a ballsy potential move for "no guts, no glory", this would we wild, but not out of the realm.
Cardinals decide that they want Murray at #1 and will trade Rosen. The Giants won't trade #6 for him and will likely need higher than 2nd rounder for him. Washington is lurking at #15 to possibly offer for Rosen. So the Giants will need to keep that in mind.
Gettleman earns his money as GM to find out roughly what pick it will take to pry Rosen and they tell him top 10. The Giants get on the phone with the Broncos, Bills, etc. and talk dropping back and look to pick up a 3rd rounder to drop a few spots, maybe even a 2nd depending where it is.
So now you drop back to 10, and it probably could be done at the cost of a 2nd rounder coming back to the Giants. At 10, the Giants trade for Rosen and they have 2 2nd rounders which can be used or potentially packaged to move back into the first round.
That's no guts, no glory.
In comment 14309617 Matt in SGS said:
BTW, this scenario holds that it can be a draft day trade where the Giants sit tight at #6 and wait to see what happens with Haskins. If Haskins is there, and assuming they like him, they pick him and the rest is moot. If someone jumps ahead of them and picks him, then you engage the Cardinals and move ahead with a deal to drop back to collect some more picks and trade for Rosen.
In comment 14309617 Matt in SGS said:
I don't think you need to include a 3rd team in that scenario. Rosen + 33 for 6. You can probably even get another late pick or a guy like Haasan Reddick thrown in as well. The Cards are an easy trade partner because both teams have two picks in the Top 36 of the draft and there are some pieces on their D that Bettcher is familiar with.
|I do think that trading with the Cardinals is an option that they will seriously consider -- but it will be in order to get the number 1 pick in the draft -- not to get Rosen
| He should do everything within his power to get him
It is a 12 - 15 year investment that will absolutely pay dividends over the long haul.
But that is a big "if" ......
|in this draft with all the other holes we currently have
In comment 14309644 gidiefor said:
Quote:
I do think that trading with the Cardinals is an option that they will seriously consider -- but it will be in order to get the number 1 pick in the draft -- not to get Rosen
I just don't see Murray as a Giant QB. I think Gettleman subscribes to the Giants mantra on size limits for positions. No where does it call for a QB under 6 feet being on the table, and not as #1. I'm extremely curious to see if the Giants ask to have an interview with him.
In comment 14309644 gidiefor said:
Quote:
I do think that trading with the Cardinals is an option that they will seriously consider -- but it will be in order to get the number 1 pick in the draft -- not to get Rosen
I just don't see Murray as a Giant QB. I think Gettleman subscribes to the Giants mantra on size limits for positions. No where does it call for a QB under 6 feet being on the table, and not as #1. I'm extremely curious to see if the Giants ask to have an interview with him.
In comment 14309564 larryflower37 said:
Like that scenario with Murray as the QB.
Shurmur has worked with different types of QB's in the past and created offenses around their skillset. Now he has never had a player as athletic as Murray but I am confident that Shurmur would create an offense that he could thrive in. During his rookie season Murray would likely be used similar to how Lamar Jackson was used earlier in the year assuming they keep Eli which I think they would. As the season progresses the playbook would expand.
In comment 14309533 Bob in Vt said:
If Gettleman sees a franchise QB in this crop worth using the #6 pick on, or more insanely - trading up for, he should be fired immediately.
This is the ideal draft to sit chilly and wait for a QB prospect in the 2nd round (or even later).
| i just don't see all the teams who needs QBs moving up that high
if foles signs w Jax, which team is going to move all the way up for a QB?
|in this draft with all the other holes we currently have
|I honestly think he's alluding to the fact that they haven't ruled Murray out
|if we traded up for Murray or haskins after we had Darnold fall in our lap last year for free
It's never a good idea to sit back in a draft and wait for a QB prospect to fall to you. And haven't the last 10+ years of Giants' drafts shown the folly of picking a later round QB prospect?
In comment 14309672 Matt in SGS said:
Yeah -- before yesterday -- I'd have taken the same position -- but I have to take seriously what they said yesterday after what they said and did last year from the combine to the draft
In comment 14309643 AcesUp said:
I don't think you need to include a 3rd team in that scenario. Rosen + 33 for 6. You can probably even get another late pick or a guy like Haasan Reddick thrown in as well. The Cards are an easy trade partner because both teams have two picks in the Top 36 of the draft and there are some pieces on their D that Bettcher is familiar with.
Good point, but I'm imagining that the Cardinals will want to keep their 2nd rounder. In this case they'd basically get 3 first rounders since the #2 is essentially a first rounder and there is value as it's the first pick on the 2nd day so they will get lots of offers for it as the first round finishes and teams look at their boards.
|If DG trades up I will burn every Giants thing I own and disown them ... pro football will be dead to me. None of these QBs are worthy of a trade up from 6.
|If DG trades up I will burn every Giants thing I own and disown them ... pro football will be dead to me. None of these QBs are worthy of a trade up from 6.
In comment 14309665 Matt in SGS said:
I don't think you need to include a 3rd team in that scenario. Rosen + 33 for 6. You can probably even get another late pick or a guy like Haasan Reddick thrown in as well. The Cards are an easy trade partner because both teams have two picks in the Top 36 of the draft and there are some pieces on their D that Bettcher is familiar with.
Good point, but I'm imagining that the Cardinals will want to keep their 2nd rounder. In this case they'd basically get 3 first rounders since the #2 is essentially a first rounder and there is value as it's the first pick on the 2nd day so they will get lots of offers for it as the first round finishes and teams look at their boards.
I like the way Matt and Ace are thinking.
Here is what I would like in a trade scenario:
We get Rosen, Riddick and Arizona’s 3rd round pick.
Arizona gets our 1st, the Late 4th rounder and Olivier Vernon.
In free agency, we sign Daryl Williams and Z’Darius Smith. Resign Jamon Brown and Landon Collins.
One can dream
| The other holes? WHY?
Isn’t the quarterback of the future a pretty big hole?
In comment 14309492 montanagiant said:
|of Gettleman's word at this point, especially at the combine..
In comment 14309967 Rjanyg said:
I like the way Matt and Ace are thinking.
Here is what I would like in a trade scenario:
We get Rosen, Riddick and Arizona’s 3rd round pick.
Arizona gets our 1st, the Late 4th rounder and Olivier Vernon.
In free agency, we sign Daryl Williams and Z’Darius Smith. Resign Jamon Brown and Landon Collins.
One can dream
That would be one heck of a plan. Maybe we could spin Eli to TC for their second (if they miss out on Foles). No one knows him better.
| I think Murray is Shurmur's prototypical QB. Mobile, accurate, can read D's, make all the throws, etc. Shurmur's made several comments dating back to last season about how he'd like a mobile QB in particular and how it opens things up for the offense.
I don't think height is as big an issue for PS (Keenum was only 6'1) as others in the front office, but we'll soon find out where they stand.
In comment 14309753 RobCarpenter said:
We've certainly seen the Giants pick the wrong QB prospect later in the draft.
Generally, I agree - if you see the right guy for the future QB, make the move. Like the Chiefs did with Mahomes, but we didn't.
But my point is specific to this year. As much as I think we need a QB, like last year, I just don't see first round value from any of this crop. So I would lay low and wait to the second round where we could grab a Finley or Grier. Finley has really grown on me as I watch more and more footage of him. He's tough in the pocket, solid arm, very accurate, and moves well enough.
In comment 14309966 Spider56 said:
If you're that confident in your forecasting abilities you should be working for an NFL front office.
| Not saying I want one. I just think it’s very possible and if I’m the giants I have to consider it if the offer is good enough.
This offseason won’t be boring in my opinion. Not sure what they do at 6 but it’s so early in the game. Anything can happen from now until late April.
|of Gettleman's word at this point, especially at the combine..