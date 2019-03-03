Would you be happy with Haskins (Y/N) eric2425ny : 3/3/2019 1:26 pm Simple yes or no without reasoning either way. Either with our #6 pick or via a trade up.



I’ll start: Yes

N idiotsavant : 3/3/2019 1:30 pm : link Obvious D focus year.



Stay in school!

I am fine if they pick him superspynyg : 3/3/2019 1:30 pm : link but he is not in my top 3

No Anakim : 3/3/2019 1:31 pm : link He's my top QB, but I don't think any QB in this year's draft is worth a top-15 pick

Yes DonnieD89 : 3/3/2019 1:32 pm : link I tells me that DG and PS think he is a franchise QB. If they pass on him, it tells me they don't, and they will take best available player at DL. Looks like DL maybe too good to pass in the 1st round.

I'm all in on... bw in dc : 3/3/2019 1:33 pm : link Finley as a later round choice. I think there is enough on tape to project him to be a real good pro.

Sure would Saos1n : 3/3/2019 1:33 pm : link Get him, by any means necessary, with the exception of dealing Odell

I think we're several years away from becoming a consistently yatqb : 3/3/2019 1:34 pm : link good team, so I'd like to get the QB now. And I like Haskins a lot.

NO coming in to this draft everyone said "bad year for QBs!" edavisiii : 3/3/2019 1:34 pm : link During these years, as we get closer the teams that need on start putting lipstick on the pig. He is a good prospect but not compared to these DL I am seeing today!

No Way Somnambulist : 3/3/2019 1:36 pm : link A QB that's slower in the 40 than Eli. Behind our disaster of an OL. No thanks.



Draft OL, DE, and LB. Worry about QB next year.

Absolutely PhilSimms15 : 3/3/2019 1:36 pm : link Prefer Murray, but I’d be happy with Haskins too,

We have a lot of needs eric2425ny : 3/3/2019 1:37 pm : link So I would honestly be happy with one of the defensive guys or Haskins. I have to say that Haskins has a crazy quick release. Its like he looks like he is casually throwing the call and then his release looks like he is shooting it out of a cannon.

Ehhh TommyWiseau : 3/3/2019 1:42 pm : link I think there is better value at 6. Draft the BPA at 6, move Vernon for a 2020 pick or two and move up for one of Fromm, Tua or Herbert next year

No. AcidTest : 3/3/2019 1:45 pm : link This is not the year to take a QB.

Two things are a given Dave on the UWS : 3/3/2019 1:54 pm : link 1. Reading comprehension on this site is laughable. The OP said simple Yes or No (some people can’t help themselves) and

2. BW and Terps HAVE to be right! Just ask them!

My vote: Yes

If DG think so section125 : 3/3/2019 1:54 pm : link then yes.

Trade up, not so much.

On the fence 5BowlsSoon : 3/3/2019 1:54 pm : link I won’t shed a tear if we don’t that is for sure.



If you need a yes or no answer it is



NO

At #6 - Yes JohnB : 3/3/2019 1:57 pm : link No trading up though. This team has too many holes to trade up.

Yes djm : 3/3/2019 1:57 pm : link But I also want an impact player on defense and a good RT. Wish we could get all 3 at 6 but I’ll be ok with any of the 3.

Absolutely not in trading up for him The 12th Man : 3/3/2019 1:59 pm : link Note to drafting him in the first round. Defense of end offense of line rounds one and two plain and simple that’s it. The problem on this team is not the quarterback even though the BBI general managers believe it is.

No saw his combine workout TMS : 3/3/2019 2:00 pm : link He looked fat and out of shape, ran a slow 40 with slow feet. ELI is as fast as him. Do not think he will survive with those traits. He does not move well and has a history of getting rattled when pressure is put on him. It could 2/3 years before he is ready for prime time even if we improve the OL. He has a decent arm but they will blitz him and he will panic possibly. Lean toward Murray or Lock now. But hope we take a defensive stud or trade out for more picks.

No Haskins, No Rosen Via Trade Trainmaster : 3/3/2019 2:02 pm : link If Murray drops to 6 (looking less and less likely) and Bosa, Q Williams and J Allen are all off the board, taking Murray at 6 might be worth the risk.





After todays DL TMS : 3/3/2019 2:04 pm : link workouts it looks iike some very special defensive talent will be there at #6. WE need an instant starter with that pick like last year, not a 2/3 year clipboard holder. MO

I wouldn't draft that high Steve in ATL : 3/3/2019 2:08 pm : link but what do I know? If DG believes in him then I will accept the pick and probably grow to love Haskins once he starts playing for the Giants.





I’d be pretty netral on it Biteymax22 : 3/3/2019 2:18 pm : link But I guess that’s not happy, so the answer is no.

No ZogZerg : 3/3/2019 2:21 pm : link More immobile than Eli.

QBs need to be able to move to extend plays.



Not sure why so many on BBI are hot on him. Haven't they seen enough?

Not sure ... Beer Man : 3/3/2019 2:23 pm : link Don't really know enough about him. I'm a big fan of the Bill P. 3-year starter rule.

No..... Reb8thVA : 3/3/2019 3:09 pm : link I want a pass rusher

Yes Pan-handler : 3/3/2019 3:14 pm : link Lightning quick release. Weapons better than Ohio State. Just finsih fixing the OL

No oreojenkins : 3/3/2019 3:15 pm : link Murray, Allen, or trade back please and thank you.

YES! larryflower37 : 3/3/2019 3:29 pm : link Has quick release, accuracy, and a very strong arm. He is coachable and smart.

Plus he is a natural leader that wants to be a Giant and restore Giant pride.



He will complete the Giants big 3!





No WillVAB : 3/3/2019 4:24 pm : link Thanks on Byron Leftwich 2.0.

N gidiefor : Mod : 3/3/2019 4:45 pm : : 3/3/2019 4:45 pm : link Defense ER/LB is the strength of this draft

No, but I wouldn't be upset. SHO'NUFF : 3/3/2019 5:02 pm : link I'm a Murray guy, and if not him, I'd rather get one of these outstanding DLs after today's results. I'd take a shot at Daniel Jones or Tyree Jackson in later rounds.

I thought DG was the best possible choice to fix the Giants.... Spider56 : 3/3/2019 5:46 pm : link I’ll go with whatever he thinks is best.



Having said that, I still think this is a draft to trade down and get more picks in the first 2 rounds ... we need 2 more stud OL and a bunch of guys on defense which is the strength of the draft ... I’d also consider trading OBJ.

no, No NO .McL. : 3/3/2019 6:03 pm : link Did I say no, just to make sure NOOOOOOOOOOO

NO David B. : 3/3/2019 6:19 pm : link Great physical tools, but



Per Draft Nation:



Can get a bit flustered under pressure, had some ugly reps through mid-season contests when he was batted around early. Can freeze if his read is unexpectedly unavailable.



Pressure in his face has brought out the worst in him, an understandable byproduct of pressure. But escapability limitations are apparent and seems to freeze under the gun. Game situations, however, are no problem.





That's the shit you generally cannot fix with coaching.

Yes Torrag : 3/3/2019 6:24 pm : link He's got all the winning traits you want in a QB. Both on and off the field he ticks off all the boxes.

no fkap : 3/3/2019 7:35 pm : link no to any qb first or second rounds.

I wouldn't love it, but I could live with it at #6 Matt M. : 3/3/2019 8:10 pm : link Under no circumstances would I trade up for any of these QBs in round 1 or round 2.

If we have to trade up then NO Rjanyg : 3/3/2019 8:35 pm : link In that case I would take the best ER on the board. If Haskins is there at 6 and Josh Allen is available. I am going Allen. If Allen is gone but Haskins and Sweat are there I might go QB just to start the succession plan to life after Eli.



But in reality I think Sweat would be the more exciting player

Haskins combine sounds like James Winston’s without the off-the-field Ivan15 : 3/3/2019 11:36 pm : link issues.



Haskins has bigger hands but slightly slower.

Somehow I'm getting the same vibe santacruzom : 3/4/2019 12:08 am : link As I had in the Dayne draft... terrified that we'll draft him, and that several taken after him will eclipse his career.

No jtfuoco : 3/4/2019 8:32 am : link In any other draft year he would not be a top 15 pick.

The only thing worse than drafting Haskins at #6 Metnut : 3/4/2019 9:00 am : link would be trading up to get him. Why draft a project who can't handle a push rush, isn't mobile, and showed poor athleticism at the combine? It's not like he has a track record of incredible accuracy on intermediate and deep balls to make up for it.



The team should've moved on from Eli after last year, but compounding that mistake by drafting this guy would make things worse and could set the team up to be a loser until well into the 2020s if a big package is paid to move up.



If the Giants end up taking him I'll root hard to be wrong, but I'm just not impressed with this kid at the moment.

I choose option C Johnny5 : 3/4/2019 11:28 am : link C) I would be ambivalent.

