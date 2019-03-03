Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Would you be happy with Haskins (Y/N)

eric2425ny : 3/3/2019 1:26 pm
Simple yes or no without reasoning either way. Either with our #6 pick or via a trade up.

I’ll start: Yes
BleedBlue : 3/3/2019 1:27 pm : link
@ 6 Yes

@tradeup NO
yes  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/3/2019 1:27 pm : link
No  
Go Terps : 3/3/2019 1:29 pm : link
Pocket passer with bad feet is a recipe for problems.
N  
idiotsavant : 3/3/2019 1:30 pm : link
Obvious D focus year.

Stay in school!
I am fine if they pick him  
superspynyg : 3/3/2019 1:30 pm : link
but he is not in my top 3
No  
Anakim : 3/3/2019 1:31 pm : link
He's my top QB, but I don't think any QB in this year's draft is worth a top-15 pick
Yes  
DonnieD89 : 3/3/2019 1:32 pm : link
I tells me that DG and PS think he is a franchise QB. If they pass on him, it tells me they don't, and they will take best available player at DL. Looks like DL maybe too good to pass in the 1st round.
Maybe the second round...  
bw in dc : 3/3/2019 1:32 pm : link
but NFW at #6.

I have a feeling he's going to need a ton of work.
Yes.  
yatqb : 3/3/2019 1:33 pm : link
I'm all in on...  
bw in dc : 3/3/2019 1:33 pm : link
Finley as a later round choice. I think there is enough on tape to project him to be a real good pro.
Sure would  
Saos1n : 3/3/2019 1:33 pm : link
Get him, by any means necessary, with the exception of dealing Odell
I think we're several years away from becoming a consistently  
yatqb : 3/3/2019 1:34 pm : link
good team, so I'd like to get the QB now. And I like Haskins a lot.
No  
Ira : 3/3/2019 1:34 pm : link
NO coming in to this draft everyone said "bad year for QBs!"  
edavisiii : 3/3/2019 1:34 pm : link
During these years, as we get closer the teams that need on start putting lipstick on the pig. He is a good prospect but not compared to these DL I am seeing today!
No  
Matt G : 3/3/2019 1:35 pm : link
At best a bottom third starter... More likely a career backup...
No Way  
Somnambulist : 3/3/2019 1:36 pm : link
A QB that's slower in the 40 than Eli. Behind our disaster of an OL. No thanks.

Draft OL, DE, and LB. Worry about QB next year.
Absolutely  
PhilSimms15 : 3/3/2019 1:36 pm : link
Prefer Murray, but I’d be happy with Haskins too,
We have a lot of needs  
eric2425ny : 3/3/2019 1:37 pm : link
So I would honestly be happy with one of the defensive guys or Haskins. I have to say that Haskins has a crazy quick release. Its like he looks like he is casually throwing the call and then his release looks like he is shooting it out of a cannon.
Ehhh  
TommyWiseau : 3/3/2019 1:42 pm : link
I think there is better value at 6. Draft the BPA at 6, move Vernon for a 2020 pick or two and move up for one of Fromm, Tua or Herbert next year
No.  
AcidTest : 3/3/2019 1:45 pm : link
This is not the year to take a QB.
Two things are a given  
Dave on the UWS : 3/3/2019 1:54 pm : link
1. Reading comprehension on this site is laughable. The OP said simple Yes or No (some people can’t help themselves) and
2. BW and Terps HAVE to be right! Just ask them!
My vote: Yes
If DG think so  
section125 : 3/3/2019 1:54 pm : link
then yes.
Trade up, not so much.
On the fence  
5BowlsSoon : 3/3/2019 1:54 pm : link
I won’t shed a tear if we don’t that is for sure.

If you need a yes or no answer it is

NO
RE: Maybe the second round...  
section125 : 3/3/2019 1:56 pm : link
In comment 14312500 bw in dc said:
Quote:
but NFW at #6.

I have a feeling he's going to need a ton of work.


Wow, sparkling insight - a rookie QB needing work.
At #6 - Yes  
JohnB : 3/3/2019 1:57 pm : link
No trading up though. This team has too many holes to trade up.
Yes  
djm : 3/3/2019 1:57 pm : link
But I also want an impact player on defense and a good RT. Wish we could get all 3 at 6 but I’ll be ok with any of the 3.
Absolutely not in trading up for him  
The 12th Man : 3/3/2019 1:59 pm : link
Note to drafting him in the first round. Defense of end offense of line rounds one and two plain and simple that’s it. The problem on this team is not the quarterback even though the BBI general managers believe it is.
No saw his combine workout  
TMS : 3/3/2019 2:00 pm : link
He looked fat and out of shape, ran a slow 40 with slow feet. ELI is as fast as him. Do not think he will survive with those traits. He does not move well and has a history of getting rattled when pressure is put on him. It could 2/3 years before he is ready for prime time even if we improve the OL. He has a decent arm but they will blitz him and he will panic possibly. Lean toward Murray or Lock now. But hope we take a defensive stud or trade out for more picks.
No  
KerrysFlask : 3/3/2019 2:01 pm : link
Double no.
No Haskins, No Rosen Via Trade  
Trainmaster : 3/3/2019 2:02 pm : link
If Murray drops to 6 (looking less and less likely) and Bosa, Q Williams and J Allen are all off the board, taking Murray at 6 might be worth the risk.

RE: No saw his combine workout  
section125 : 3/3/2019 2:04 pm : link
In comment 14312556 TMS said:
Quote:
He looked fat and out of shape, ran a slow 40 with slow feet. ELI is as fast as him. Do not think he will survive with those traits. He does not move well and has a history of getting rattled when pressure is put on him. It could 2/3 years before he is ready for prime time even if we improve the OL. He has a decent arm but they will blitz him and he will panic possibly. Lean toward Murray or Lock now. But hope we take a defensive stud or trade out for more picks.


More brilliant insight, most of it wrong.

Reported he had a cramp yesterday. the panic thing - didn't see it there in the Rose Bowl when he stood in, found the open guys and got smacked in the mouth. Maybe it happened 1st 2 games last season - his 1st two games as OSU QB...
After todays DL  
TMS : 3/3/2019 2:04 pm : link
workouts it looks iike some very special defensive talent will be there at #6. WE need an instant starter with that pick like last year, not a 2/3 year clipboard holder. MO
N  
Mr. Nickels : 3/3/2019 2:04 pm : link
N
Yes  
BillT : 3/3/2019 2:06 pm : link
Absolutely yes.
I wouldn't draft that high  
Steve in ATL : 3/3/2019 2:08 pm : link
but what do I know? If DG believes in him then I will accept the pick and probably grow to love Haskins once he starts playing for the Giants.

Haskins  
Tim in JTown : 3/3/2019 2:16 pm : link
A sitting duck in the pocket. Pretty easy to defend.
I’d be pretty netral on it  
Biteymax22 : 3/3/2019 2:18 pm : link
But I guess that’s not happy, so the answer is no.
No  
ZogZerg : 3/3/2019 2:21 pm : link
More immobile than Eli.
QBs need to be able to move to extend plays.

Not sure why so many on BBI are hot on him. Haven't they seen enough?
Not sure ...  
Beer Man : 3/3/2019 2:23 pm : link
Don't really know enough about him. I'm a big fan of the Bill P. 3-year starter rule.
Nyet.  
MOOPS : 3/3/2019 2:38 pm : link
RE: RE: Maybe the second round...  
bw in dc : 3/3/2019 2:43 pm : link
In comment 14312541 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14312500 bw in dc said:


Quote:


but NFW at #6.

I have a feeling he's going to need a ton of work.



Wow, sparkling insight - a rookie QB needing work.


To be clear - a ton of work.

And to be clearer, that equals considerably more risk than I would invest in a #6 selection.

I think Haskins is a project that is better reflected in second round value.
No.  
Red Dog : 3/3/2019 2:49 pm : link
Yes  
Jay on the Island : 3/3/2019 2:49 pm : link
Yes  
Simms11 : 3/3/2019 3:00 pm : link
RE: Haskins  
Simms11 : 3/3/2019 3:02 pm : link
In comment 14312577 Tim in JTown said:
Quote:
A sitting duck in the pocket. Pretty easy to defend.


Just like Brady? As long as the QB can move around the pocket, which Haskins has shown that he can, then it’s not a problem. Mobility doesn’t always mean he has to be able to run with it.
No.....  
Reb8thVA : 3/3/2019 3:09 pm : link
I want a pass rusher
Yes  
Pan-handler : 3/3/2019 3:14 pm : link
Lightning quick release. Weapons better than Ohio State. Just finsih fixing the OL
No  
oreojenkins : 3/3/2019 3:15 pm : link
Murray, Allen, or trade back please and thank you.
No  
Danny Kanell : 3/3/2019 3:29 pm : link
YES!  
larryflower37 : 3/3/2019 3:29 pm : link
Has quick release, accuracy, and a very strong arm. He is coachable and smart.
Plus he is a natural leader that wants to be a Giant and restore Giant pride.

He will complete the Giants big 3!

yes  
Blue21 : 3/3/2019 3:38 pm : link
No @ Trade Up  
pa_giant_fan : 3/3/2019 3:54 pm : link
No @ 6
Not if he can't run...  
EricJ : 3/3/2019 3:55 pm : link
No  
WillVAB : 3/3/2019 4:24 pm : link
Thanks on Byron Leftwich 2.0.
No  
Gross Blau Oberst : 3/3/2019 4:27 pm : link
no no no
Before today  
Mark from Jersey : 3/3/2019 4:28 pm : link
I was ok with it. But the way these DE's measured out I am leaning toward Sweat/Allen/Gary/etc.
RE: YES!  
Pan-handler : 3/3/2019 4:31 pm : link
In comment 14312690 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Has quick release, accuracy, and a very strong arm. He is coachable and smart.
Plus he is a natural leader that wants to be a Giant and restore Giant pride.

He will complete the Giants big 3!


+1
No............  
Ryan in Albany : 3/3/2019 4:39 pm : link
N  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/3/2019 4:45 pm : link
Defense ER/LB is the strength of this draft
RE: N  
dep026 : 3/3/2019 4:48 pm : link
In comment 14312781 gidiefor said:
Quote:
Defense ER/LB is the strength of this draft


This is the correct answer...

Bosa
Q Williams
Allen
Gary
Oliver
Sweat
White

One of these players HAS to be a Giant next year.
Nope.  
Diver_Down : 3/3/2019 4:51 pm : link
Not sure...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/3/2019 4:53 pm : link
I'm ambivalent.
No, but I wouldn't be upset.  
SHO'NUFF : 3/3/2019 5:02 pm : link
I'm a Murray guy, and if not him, I'd rather get one of these outstanding DLs after today's results. I'd take a shot at Daniel Jones or Tyree Jackson in later rounds.
RE: After todays DL  
Mike from Ohio : 3/3/2019 5:42 pm : link
In comment 14312561 TMS said:
Quote:
workouts it looks iike some very special defensive talent will be there at #6. WE need an instant starter with that pick like last year, not a 2/3 year clipboard holder. MO


First round QBs don’t hold clipboards for 2/3 years. Most don’t hold it for a full year. Not sure what you are talking about.
I thought DG was the best possible choice to fix the Giants....  
Spider56 : 3/3/2019 5:46 pm : link
I’ll go with whatever he thinks is best.

Having said that, I still think this is a draft to trade down and get more picks in the first 2 rounds ... we need 2 more stud OL and a bunch of guys on defense which is the strength of the draft ... I’d also consider trading OBJ.
no, No NO  
.McL. : 3/3/2019 6:03 pm : link
Did I say no, just to make sure NOOOOOOOOOOO
No  
montanagiant : 3/3/2019 6:16 pm : link
Nope
NO  
David B. : 3/3/2019 6:19 pm : link
Great physical tools, but

Per Draft Nation:

Can get a bit flustered under pressure, had some ugly reps through mid-season contests when he was batted around early. Can freeze if his read is unexpectedly unavailable.

Pressure in his face has brought out the worst in him, an understandable byproduct of pressure. But escapability limitations are apparent and seems to freeze under the gun. Game situations, however, are no problem.


That's the shit you generally cannot fix with coaching.
Yes  
Torrag : 3/3/2019 6:24 pm : link
He's got all the winning traits you want in a QB. Both on and off the field he ticks off all the boxes.
Murray, Rosen and Haskins...  
Jim in Tampa : 3/3/2019 7:12 pm : link
In that order.

Just get one of them.
RE: No Haskins, No Rosen Via Trade  
TMS : 3/3/2019 7:17 pm : link
In comment 14312559 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
If Murray drops to 6 (looking less and less likely) and Bosa, Q Williams and J Allen are all off the board, taking Murray at 6 might be worth the risk. Agree Murray or Lock for me but rather a ER, DE , LB starter next year like last year with this high a pick. To go along side SB. Rosen with his concussions, personality and attitude will ruin what appears to be a pretty good (no quit ) locker room. DG knows the value of that. A know it all big mouth is not what we need . The Chorus be damned.
RE: RE: N  
Eman11 : 3/3/2019 7:21 pm : link
In comment 14312783 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14312781 gidiefor said:


Quote:


Defense ER/LB is the strength of this draft



This is the correct answer...

Bosa
Q Williams
Allen
Gary
Oliver
Sweat
White

One of these players HAS to be a Giant next year.


I'm with you guys here.

No to Haskins for me.
RE: RE: No saw his combine workout  
chopperhatch : 3/3/2019 7:25 pm : link
In comment 14312560 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14312556 TMS said:


Quote:


He looked fat and out of shape, ran a slow 40 with slow feet. ELI is as fast as him. Do not think he will survive with those traits. He does not move well and has a history of getting rattled when pressure is put on him. It could 2/3 years before he is ready for prime time even if we improve the OL. He has a decent arm but they will blitz him and he will panic possibly. Lean toward Murray or Lock now. But hope we take a defensive stud or trade out for more picks.



More brilliant insight, most of it wrong.

Reported he had a cramp yesterday. the panic thing - didn't see it there in the Rose Bowl when he stood in, found the open guys and got smacked in the mouth. Maybe it happened 1st 2 games last season - his 1st two games as OSU QB...


TMS fols.....simply the worst.
no  
fkap : 3/3/2019 7:35 pm : link
no to any qb first or second rounds.
I wouldn't love it, but I could live with it at #6  
Matt M. : 3/3/2019 8:10 pm : link
Under no circumstances would I trade up for any of these QBs in round 1 or round 2.
If we have to trade up then NO  
Rjanyg : 3/3/2019 8:35 pm : link
In that case I would take the best ER on the board. If Haskins is there at 6 and Josh Allen is available. I am going Allen. If Allen is gone but Haskins and Sweat are there I might go QB just to start the succession plan to life after Eli.

But in reality I think Sweat would be the more exciting player
Hell NO  
BigBlueCane : 3/3/2019 8:54 pm : link
Haskins combine sounds like James Winston’s without the off-the-field  
Ivan15 : 3/3/2019 11:36 pm : link
issues.

Haskins has bigger hands but slightly slower.
Somehow I'm getting the same vibe  
santacruzom : 3/4/2019 12:08 am : link
As I had in the Dayne draft... terrified that we'll draft him, and that several taken after him will eclipse his career.
No  
jtfuoco : 3/4/2019 8:32 am : link
In any other draft year he would not be a top 15 pick.
The only thing worse than drafting Haskins at #6  
Metnut : 3/4/2019 9:00 am : link
would be trading up to get him. Why draft a project who can't handle a push rush, isn't mobile, and showed poor athleticism at the combine? It's not like he has a track record of incredible accuracy on intermediate and deep balls to make up for it.

The team should've moved on from Eli after last year, but compounding that mistake by drafting this guy would make things worse and could set the team up to be a loser until well into the 2020s if a big package is paid to move up.

If the Giants end up taking him I'll root hard to be wrong, but I'm just not impressed with this kid at the moment.
Yes  
Heisenberg : 3/4/2019 9:08 am : link
I love Haskins.
Yes  
oldutican : 3/4/2019 11:01 am : link
Haskiins impressed Giants during interview  
jeff57 : 3/4/2019 11:08 am : link
Link - ( New Window )
RE: No  
lax counsel : 3/4/2019 11:16 am : link
In comment 14313200 jtfuoco said:
Quote:
In any other draft year he would not be a top 15 pick.


My thoughts exactly,and that's what scares me. He is a product of a very weak class. I think he is a major reach at 6, but it seems more and more like he is the Giants target.
I choose option C  
Johnny5 : 3/4/2019 11:28 am : link
C) I would be ambivalent.
RE: The only thing worse than drafting Haskins at #6  
Strahan91 : 3/4/2019 11:34 am : link
In comment 14313261 Metnut said:
Quote:
would be trading up to get him. Why draft a project who can't handle a push rush, isn't mobile, and showed poor athleticism at the combine? It's not like he has a track record of incredible accuracy on intermediate and deep balls to make up for it.

The team should've moved on from Eli after last year, but compounding that mistake by drafting this guy would make things worse and could set the team up to be a loser until well into the 2020s if a big package is paid to move up.

If the Giants end up taking him I'll root hard to be wrong, but I'm just not impressed with this kid at the moment.

Why do people keep saying he can't handle a pass rush? My sense is it's a narrative that started early in the season when he struggled under pressure in a game or two. He was vastly improved in that are as the season went on. If someone wants to argue that we don't know if he does or doesn't struggle under pressure because of his protection, than that's a different conversation and one I understand. Check this from Dane Brugler's article:

Quote:

Passing vs. Pressure
Pressure can be a broad term. But for his stat, it is defined as “pass attempts in which a quarterback is hurried, hit or knocked down.”

Top three

Player Rating Att Comp Comp% Yds TD Int Yds/Att
1 Kyler Murray, OU 109.5 72 37 51.4% 633 9 2 8.8
2 Dwayne Haskins, OSU 87.6 116 68 58.6% 760 7 3 6.6
3 Tyree Jackson, BUF 84.6 88 38 43.2% 823 7 4 9.4

"As the 2018 season progressed, so did Dwayne Haskins’ reaction to pressure. And that is reflected in the numbers. His completion percentage (58.6 percent) was the best of the 16 quarterbacks and slightly better than Mayfield’s 56 percent last season."


Also in the article, #1 in the class on passes that traveled 20+ yards downfield with a 124.5 completion %, 45.6% completion percentage, 14 TD's and 1 INT on 57 attempts. #1 in the class on passing in the fourth quarter when teams were separated by one score with a QBR of 150.9, 71.4% completion %, and 0 ints (small sample size on only 35 attempts but that's still more than Murray, Jones or Lock had.
Analytical Scouting: Dwayne Haskins, Kyler Murray score the best using quarterback stats that translate - ( New Window )
RE: RE: N  
RedZone88 : 3/4/2019 12:55 pm : link
In comment 14312783 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14312781 gidiefor said:


Quote:


Defense ER/LB is the strength of this draft



This is the correct answer...

Bosa
Q Williams
Allen
Gary
Oliver
Sweat
White

One of these players HAS to be a Giant next year.


^^^ I totally agree.
Would you be happy with Haskins?  
johnboyw : 3/4/2019 8:12 pm : link
No. Not a big fan. Overrated because he's a QB. One year of collegiate production playing on an All Star team. Odd body (looks like he has baby fat in the middle and skinny legs). SLOW runner. Think he'll be an average pro.
There are much better prospects at #6.
