Some NYG news (rumors) I've heard Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2019 8:41 am Take it with a grain of salt as these things can change very quickly. I'm friends with a front office person of a team who is based in Florida. He was/is at the combine and he said he's been hearing a few things about the Giants.



He said the belief around the league is that the Giants will sign 2 pass rushers and the deals could already be agreed. That's why the OV trade/cut news came out. He said the two names he's hearing are Za'Darius Smith and Markus Golden.



He also said that the noise around the combine is the Giants will sign Daryl Williams to play RT and that seems to be the Giants top priority in free agency. He said he'd be surprised if Jamon Brown wasn't back and that the Giants will look to upgrade OC/RG in the draft.



Like I said take it with a grain of salt. The person who told me this has been correct on a number of occasions and he's also been wrong. Just figured you guys would be interested in hearing something.

I'd be very pleased with this Andy in Boston : 3/4/2019 8:44 am : link one thing that no one has talked about is.....Giants trading down. If they did...guys like Cody Ford could be in play.

Brown was an upgrade LauderdaleMatty : 3/4/2019 8:46 am : link But my guess is that they want Williams to shore up RT and will also see they can afford it they can add him. It’s also easier w all the defensive stud in this draft to assume they can grab a guy they really like in RD 2 like They did last year.



Brown might not have too many of options either so why not let all of this other stuff play out.

Golden always made a ton of sense with Bettcher here bigblue12 : 3/4/2019 8:47 am : link He was great prior to his injury.

This was his opinion Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2019 8:48 am : link Not anything he heard.



He said he can't see the Giants just letting Landon Collins walk. He said Collins might not play for the Giants this season, but he still thinks we try to tag and trade him to recoup the 3rd round pick we lost in the supplemental draft.

Its a plan Chip : 3/4/2019 8:48 am : link and with 6th pick an edge rusher.

That would be a heck of a start this offseason The_Boss : 3/4/2019 8:50 am : link Mix in perhaps Sweat at 6 and Bradbury at 37 and I’d be pretty content.

if that's how the offseason goes giants#1 : 3/4/2019 8:53 am : link I'd be stunned not to see a QB taken at #6 (or a tradeup).



2 ERs + Carter gives them depth there and with Williams at RT there isn't a huge need for an OT (they're not taking an interior OL at #6).

Just my opinion, but I think OV and Wynn are gone. Not sure about Edwards.

Za'Darius Smith and Markus Golden Beer Man : 3/4/2019 8:55 am : link Interesting.

Markus Golden had 12.5 sacks in 2016, was IR'd 2017 with a torn ACL. Came back in 2018, but only had 2.5 sacks.



Za'Darius Smith had 8.5 sacks in 2018, but prior to that he hasn't had more than 5.5 sacks in a single season (3-seasons)



If Golden can return to form, then they have OVs production at a more cap friendly rate. But Smith doesn't real excite me.

One thing that sucks Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2019 8:55 am : link Is both Williams and Golden are coming off of injuries. Good players when healthy. Considering we don't have a ton of cap space these type of guys might be our best option.

Quote: would make sense too. very good player - but how much do you pay fora strong safety?



of the top 6 highest contracts in the NFL, 3 of them are strong safeties. Tagging collins would put him somewhere between 6th and 7th. In comment 14313251 bc4life said:of the top 6 highest contracts in the NFL, 3 of them are strong safeties. Tagging collins would put him somewhere between 6th and 7th.

RE: thanks for passing it along Beer Man : 3/4/2019 9:00 am : link

Part of why I believe they are looking at Williams, he is coming off a significant injury and may be had at a bargain rate. Not to mention, that the cap flush team will probably gobble up the premium FA OTs.

TTH bc4life : 3/4/2019 9:03 am : link How much should you pay and given the other needs would have been the better question.

I like this scenario ... Spider56 : 3/4/2019 9:05 am : link Let’s add to it ... trade down from 6 and gobble up The center Bradbury later in the first ... then go all defense in the following rounds.

RE: TTH Ten Ton Hammer : 3/4/2019 9:07 am : link

Quote: How much should you pay and given the other needs would have been the better question.



Agreed.



Though it has to be said, we're paying guys right now that aren't playing to that level.



Agreed.

Though it has to be said, we're paying guys right now that aren't playing to that level.

There are a few players for this franchise that earn their money, and Collins is one of them. I'd be more in favor of getting rid of the guys that aren't getting it done to keep the players that do.

Golden has the Bettcher connection jeff57 : 3/4/2019 9:08 am : link .

TTH bc4life : 3/4/2019 9:12 am : link Based on the rumors - the Giants are following your advice re: one of them (Vernon)

Thanks Rick. Big Blue '56 : 3/4/2019 9:14 am : link If the two guys are coming off injuries and they weren’t of the fluke variety, then pass big time. Just what we need (and so many on here complain about), an infirmary of signees who are on and off the field.

Need a plan a FS but Rome wasnt built in a day.

If Jints can grab an experienced OT ChicagoMarty : 3/4/2019 9:17 am : link like Williams in FA then the draft could be predominantly D which imo is what is desperately needed.



RE: If Jints can grab an experienced OT Pan-handler : 3/4/2019 9:20 am : link

Quote: like Williams in FA then the draft could be predominantly D which imo is what is desperately needed.



Hope you are right



All the OL they interviewed I think they pick up another even if they go Williams

Markus Golden Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2019 9:22 am : link Was still recovering from his torn ACL at the beginning of last season. He was also playing out of position as a DE in a 4-3. He's strictly an OLB in a 3-4.



So I'm hoping we'd get production similar to the 2016 season putting him back at his natural position in Bettcher's defense.

RE: RE: If Jints can grab an experienced OT Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2019 9:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 14313303 ChicagoMarty said:





Quote:





like Williams in FA then the draft could be predominantly D which imo is what is desperately needed.



Hope you are right







All the OL they interviewed I think they pick up another even if they go Williams



That's most likely the case. Just depends who else is on the board and if the value matches up. Definitely wouldn't be surprised to see us grab a RG at the top of the 2nd round.

RE: RE: RE: If Jints can grab an experienced OT Pan-handler : 3/4/2019 9:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 14313310 Pan-handler said:





Quote:





In comment 14313303 ChicagoMarty said:





Quote:





like Williams in FA then the draft could be predominantly D which imo is what is desperately needed.



Hope you are right







All the OL they interviewed I think they pick up another even if they go Williams







That's most likely the case. Just depends who else is on the board and if the value matches up. Definitely wouldn't be surprised to see us grab a RG at the top of the 2nd round.



Bradbury or McCoy at C would be incredible. Both show year 1 plug and play potential (though NYG supposedly still high on Pio)

Pan-Handler ChicagoMarty : 3/4/2019 9:25 am : link for sure but an OL in a mid-round to develop and provide depth



So our draft could play out something like this:

#6 - Devin White ILB

#37 - Nasir Adderly S or Taylor Rapp S

#108 - Jalen Jenks ER

#132 - Khalil Hodge LB

#142 - Salvion Smith CB

#143 - Shareef Miller ER

#171 - Nate Herbig OL

#180 - Marquise Blair S

#232- Marquise Copeland DL

#245 - Ed Alexander DL

Smith Andy in Halifax : 3/4/2019 9:28 am : link



Decent outlook via PFF (which I realize is just one perspective and far from perfect).

RE: Golden has the Bettcher connection TommyWiseau : 3/4/2019 9:30 am : link

Quote: .



So does Kareem Martin and he sucks

This seems like a great plan.. Dnew15 : 3/4/2019 9:30 am : link but also seems impossible given the space they currently have under the cap. Trading OV is a must AND this would almost certainly be impossible while tagging LC. Not sure where the money would come from to make this happen with out some drastic moves to the current roster - ie cut Eli.

RE: This seems like a great plan.. Pan-handler : 3/4/2019 9:31 am : link

Quote: but also seems impossible given the space they currently have under the cap. Trading OV is a must AND this would almost certainly be impossible while tagging LC. Not sure where the money would come from to make this happen with out some drastic moves to the current roster - ie cut Eli.



Low first year cap hits commonly structured with incoming FAs.

RE: RE: Golden has the Bettcher connection jeff57 : 3/4/2019 9:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 14313285 jeff57 said:





Quote:





.







So does Kareem Martin and he sucks



Martin never put up the numbers Golden did in '16. Assuming he's back to where he was after the injury, it would be a good signing.

RE: This seems like a great plan.. Jay on the Island : 3/4/2019 9:35 am : link

Quote: but also seems impossible given the space they currently have under the cap. Trading OV is a must AND this would almost certainly be impossible while tagging LC. Not sure where the money would come from to make this happen with out some drastic moves to the current roster - ie cut Eli.

Golden will likely come with either a prove it type deal or an option deal. The Giants would free up a lot of cap room by letting go of Vernon. They could structure these three deal in a way to fit it under the cap.

RE: RE: RE: Golden has the Bettcher connection Big Blue '56 : 3/4/2019 9:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 14313333 TommyWiseau said:





Quote:





In comment 14313285 jeff57 said:





Quote:





.







So does Kareem Martin and he sucks







Martin never put up the numbers Golden did in '16. Assuming he's back to where he was after the injury, it would be a good signing.



That's the major point: Will he be back to where he was pre-injury/surgery and do you spend the money and take a chance?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Golden has the Bettcher connection Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2019 9:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 14313341 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 14313333 TommyWiseau said:





Quote:





In comment 14313285 jeff57 said:





Quote:





.







So does Kareem Martin and he sucks







Martin never put up the numbers Golden did in '16. Assuming he's back to where he was after the injury, it would be a good signing.







That’s the major point: Will he be back to where he was pre-injury/surgery and do you spend the money and take a chance?



It was a torn ACL. They aren't really a big deal anymore. Especially 2 years removed from it.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Golden has the Bettcher connection Pan-handler : 3/4/2019 9:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 14313347 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14313341 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 14313333 TommyWiseau said:





Quote:





In comment 14313285 jeff57 said:





Quote:





.







So does Kareem Martin and he sucks







Martin never put up the numbers Golden did in '16. Assuming he's back to where he was after the injury, it would be a good signing.







That’s the major point: Will he be back to where he was pre-injury/surgery and do you spend the money and take a chance?







It was a torn ACL. They aren't really a big deal anymore. Especially 2 years removed from it.



Exactly 2 years removed and still young

Exactly 2 years removed and still young

Familiarity with Bettcher

Rick, true, Big Blue '56 : 3/4/2019 9:43 am : link but if he develops problems that need to be maintained, will BBI once again meltdown and bash the FO for screwing up on the signing?

Signing Darryl Williams Matt G : 3/4/2019 9:45 am : link And drafting an OL in RD1 or RD2 would be an ideal offseason

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Golden has the Bettcher connection Jay on the Island : 3/4/2019 9:46 am : link

Quote:



It was a torn ACL. They aren't really a big deal anymore. Especially 2 years removed from it.



Earlier this season I suggested Golden as a top target because of his past performance and connection to Bettcher. At the right price he absolutely would make sense but I am a little concerned that he posted just 2.5 sacks in 11 games. If the Giants can get him for an option contract where they can get out of it after 1 year then they should take the chance.

Thanks for the info dep026 : 3/4/2019 9:46 am : link Rick. If that’s the case. I think Haskins or White will be thebpick at 6.

RE: Signing Darryl Williams eric2425ny : 3/4/2019 9:47 am : link

Quote: And drafting an OL in RD1 or RD2 would be an ideal offseason



Yes, not trying to compare the two exactly, but getting Williams would b similar to when we finally shored up the RT spot with McKenzie years ago.

RE: One thing that sucks AcidTest : 3/4/2019 9:48 am : link

Quote: Is both Williams and Golden are coming off of injuries. Good players when healthy. Considering we don't have a ton of cap space these type of guys might be our best option.



Agreed.

RE: Signing Darryl Williams Jay on the Island : 3/4/2019 9:48 am : link

Quote: And drafting an OL in RD1 or RD2 would be an ideal offseason

I think this is going to happen. 1st round pick will be a DL, ER, or QB and the 2nd round pick will be an offensive linemen for the 2nd year in a row. I would prefer to see them spend 2-3 picks on OL in this draft. A G, C, and developmental OT in the 4th or 5th.

Cap space wise madeinstars : 3/4/2019 9:48 am : link This doesn't sound possible at all. Even when backloading the hell out of all the contracts.

RE: Rick, true, Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2019 9:49 am : link

Quote: but if he develops problems that need to be maintained, will BBI once again meltdown and bash the FO for screwing up on the signing?



Probably, but BBI bitches about everything. We have an all time talent at WR and a lot of people want him gone.

Especially considering madeinstars : 3/4/2019 9:49 am : link We would not be resigning Collins, so we would also need to sign at least 2 safeties.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Golden has the Bettcher connection Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2019 9:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 14313355 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:









It was a torn ACL. They aren't really a big deal anymore. Especially 2 years removed from it.







Earlier this season I suggested Golden as a top target because of his past performance and connection to Bettcher. At the right price he absolutely would make sense but I am a little concerned that he posted just 2.5 sacks in 11 games. If the Giants can get him for an option contract where they can get out of it after 1 year then they should take the chance.



They had him playing out of position last year. He was playing DE in a 4-3. That's not his natural position. He's strictly an OLB in a 3-4. There's a reason Steve Wilks was fired. He was a terrible coach. I don't put any stock in his 2018 season.

RE: Cap space wise rich in DC : 3/4/2019 9:52 am : link

Quote: This doesn't sound possible at all. Even when backloading the hell out of all the contracts.



I see this mistake made every off-season.



People assume that because websites say the Giants have X Million dollars, that means that is all they can spend. They forget time and time again that NFL contracts are not guaranteed and team regularly cut, trade or restructure to create cap space.



I see this mistake made every off-season.

People assume that because websites say the Giants have X Million dollars, that means that is all they can spend. They forget time and time again that NFL contracts are not guaranteed and team regularly cut, trade or restructure to create cap space.

Just because the Giants CURRENTLY have about $28M in cap space does not mean that is all they can spend.

RE: Cap space wise Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2019 9:53 am : link

Quote: This doesn't sound possible at all. Even when backloading the hell out of all the contracts.



If they cut or trade OV they have around 40 million in cap space. They would have no problem signing these guys. Golden isn't gonna get a big deal. Smith probably gets a middle of the road deal and Williams might be near the top of the RT market. That's only around 8-10 million a year. The cap hit would probably be 4-5 million in the first year.

Smith and Golden reflect different tactics. Big Blue Blogger : 3/4/2019 9:54 am : link Smith would be a sizable bet on an ascending player entering his prime. He should do very well in free agency.



Golden is more of a buy-low lottery ticket, since he turns 28 next week and has a significant injury history. He's more likely to sign a short "prove it" deal or a multi-year contract where the "out" year for the team, in cap terms, is no later than 2021.



I like the idea of blending free agency strategies. It's one of many ways to diversify risk. I don't know enough about the players to have an opinion on them one way or the other.

BBB Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2019 10:00 am : link I agree. I'd much rather take chances on younger guys coming off injuries then signing over the hill guys like Jonathan Stewart or Connor Barwin.

RE: RE: Cap space wise Jay on the Island : 3/4/2019 10:02 am : link

Quote: In comment 14313374 madeinstars said:





Quote:





This doesn't sound possible at all. Even when backloading the hell out of all the contracts.







I see this mistake made every off-season.



People assume that because websites say the Giants have X Million dollars, that means that is all they can spend. They forget time and time again that NFL contracts are not guaranteed and team regularly cut, trade or restructure to create cap space.



Just because the Giants CURRENTLY have about $28M in cap space does not mean that is all they can spend.

Thank you Rich, that's absolutely right. The Eagles were over the cap last year but they ended up trading for Bennett and re-signing several of their players. The Giants have about 27 million to spend now but they would free up over 12 million more by releasing Vernon. They could easily fit draft picks plus Williams, Smith, and Golden under the cap.

I’ve always been of the belief djm : 3/4/2019 10:02 am : link That the giants so called lack of big time cap space was over stated. They have a small fortune of salary coming off the books next year. That’s a huge factor in all of this. They can move money around.



I also believe that DG didn’t remove high priced and productive vet defenders like snacks, jpp, Apple (Vernon?) just to sit on his hands one year later and take the slow and steady pace to fix this defense. The defense was in near crisis mode before cutting all those players. It’s even worse now. Drastic measures are needed. Veterans are needed. It’s going to happen this offseason.

Sign two pass rushers in FA djm : 3/4/2019 10:04 am : link Sign an OT. Draft a big time defender at 6. Draft bpa in round 2 hopefully a center or even another OT. Draft bpa throughout day 3. That team can win in 2019. I have no doubt.

RE: I’ve always been of the belief Pan-handler : 3/4/2019 10:08 am : link

Quote: That the giants so called lack of big time cap space was over stated. They have a small fortune of salary coming off the books next year. That’s a huge factor in all of this. They can move money around.



I also believe that DG didn’t remove high priced and productive vet defenders like snacks, jpp, Apple (Vernon?) just to sit on his hands one year later and take the slow and steady pace to fix this defense. The defense was in near crisis mode before cutting all those players. It’s even worse now. Drastic measures are needed. Veterans are needed. It’s going to happen this offseason.



I dont think itll be an all out splurge but we will be active.



OV going is a real possibility and will free up even more.



I dont think itll be an all out splurge but we will be active.

OV going is a real possibility and will free up even more.

RT Williams a Safety and 2 pass rushers is certainly a possibility.

I'd love the Smith signing Breeze_94 : 3/4/2019 10:17 am : link but looking at the contract that Graham got from Philly, I think it'll cost 12+ mil apy for Smith- not sure the Giants can afford that.



He is my favorite FA target though- an ascending player who fits the scheme perfectly. Won't command OV money either (I don't think...)

RE: I’ve always been of the belief eric2425ny : 3/4/2019 10:20 am : link

Quote: That the giants so called lack of big time cap space was over stated. They have a small fortune of salary coming off the books next year. That’s a huge factor in all of this. They can move money around.



I also believe that DG didn’t remove high priced and productive vet defenders like snacks, jpp, Apple (Vernon?) just to sit on his hands one year later and take the slow and steady pace to fix this defense. The defense was in near crisis mode before cutting all those players. It’s even worse now. Drastic measures are needed. Veterans are needed. It’s going to happen this offseason.



I think you are spot on here. We do have a ton of $$ coming off the books next year. You could easily structure deals to have a lower base salary in 2019 and ramp up the cap hit in 2020.

That's a very active FA AcesUp : 3/4/2019 10:43 am : link Basically the top RT on the market and two of the better pass rushers available. That's a lot of cheese.

RE: That's a very active FA Pan-handler : 3/4/2019 10:54 am : link

Quote: Basically the top RT on the market and two of the better pass rushers available. That's a lot of cheese.



Yes. That would be pretty active.

Predict Z. Smith djstat : 3/4/2019 11:01 am : link Will be a huge bust of a FA signing. Don't let his sack numbers fool you. he had 3 in one game against Tenn in a game the Ravens had 11 sacks against a beat up O line. that means 5.5 sacks in the other 15 games.

Another Carolina connection with WIlliams PatersonPlank : 3/4/2019 11:02 am : link I assume we will do our medical due diligence on his torn MCL/dislocated kneecap that kept him out all last year. Before that he was really good, 2nd team All Pro. Plus he's huge and only 26. If he's healthy he would be a major upgrade.

Probably too much cheese JonC : 3/4/2019 11:14 am : link makes me wonder if this person thinks of the cap reality or not. I do expect them to pursue Golden and Williams.

RE: Probably too much cheese Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2019 11:18 am : link

Quote: makes me wonder if this person thinks of the cap reality or not. I do expect them to pursue Golden and Williams.



Thanks Jon! My buddy said this is what he was hearing from other teams and players agents 🤷🏻‍♂️ Guess we will see

It's wait and see, Go Terps : 3/4/2019 11:21 am : link but this approach feels like the same thing Reese did...see hole, plug hole. It's basically Whac-A-Mole or Battleship.

Love the rumors... Dnew15 : 3/4/2019 11:28 am : link and I would love to see it all happen. But again - this isn't taking place in a vacuum. D. Williams is going to be expensive and so are the two pass rushers - even with the injury history, these guys are younger and are going to look to get paid. It's also super easy to say, "Just back load it"...these guys aren't stupid. They know that the contracts aren't guarenteed. They are going to want a significant amount of money year one - especially given their injury history. Plus, there are a lot teams that are closer than the Giants that are going to be willing to pony up for these guys b/c they feel like they are the missing piece to get them to the big show.

Lastly, they still have business of their own to take care of before the cap number starts to get discussed. They have no #2 WR, no FB, no C, no RG, they have to resign their pro bowl kicker, and both their starting safeties are FA. They can't draft all those spots and they have to field a team...so I'm guessing that they aren't going to be able to take a deep dive into the FA pool unless they make some real tough decisions about their big $$ guys (like they are discussing with OV).

I'd love to see it happen, but it just doesn't seem feasible.

RE: Probably too much cheese Pan-handler : 3/4/2019 11:33 am : link

Quote: makes me wonder if this person thinks of the cap reality or not. I do expect them to pursue Golden and Williams.



not necessarily if they let OV go.

RE: It's wait and see, robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 11:37 am : link

Quote: but this approach feels like the same thing Reese did...see hole, plug hole. It's basically Whac-A-Mole or Battleship.



Huh? Are you saying we shouldn't address glaring needs in FA? Name one team that doesn't use FA to address needs.

RE: Markus Golden VinegarPeppers : 3/4/2019 11:43 am : link







In comment

Quote: Was still recovering from his torn ACL at the beginning of last season. He was also playing out of position as a DE in a 4-3. He's strictly an OLB in a 3-4.



In 2016 he had 12.5 sacks. Put me down for that potential any day.

RE: RE: It's wait and see, Go Terps : 3/4/2019 11:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 14313561 Go Terps said:





Quote:





but this approach feels like the same thing Reese did...see hole, plug hole. It's basically Whac-A-Mole or Battleship.







Huh? Are you saying we shouldn't address glaring needs in FA? Name one team that doesn't use FA to address needs.



It's the same thing Reese did in 2016. Gettleman is in the process of just reallocating that to new guys, and in 3 years we'll more than likely be talking about how much dead cap space we'll have to take on in order to be unburdened by their contracts.



If I were Gettleman I wouldn't get involved in the premium FA market. The second and third tier FAs...I would look into them in order to address depth, but I'd keep those contracts short and team friendly.



It's the same thing Reese did in 2016. Gettleman is in the process of just reallocating that to new guys, and in 3 years we'll more than likely be talking about how much dead cap space we'll have to take on in order to be unburdened by their contracts.

If I were Gettleman I wouldn't get involved in the premium FA market. The second and third tier FAs...I would look into them in order to address depth, but I'd keep those contracts short and team friendly.

Draft well and play the kids. It will pay off when the team is ready to compete, which it is not at the moment (something that doesn't appear to have been accepted by the front office is the rumors are to be believed).

RE: RE: RE: It's wait and see, robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 11:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 14313590 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 14313561 Go Terps said:





Quote:





but this approach feels like the same thing Reese did...see hole, plug hole. It's basically Whac-A-Mole or Battleship.







Huh? Are you saying we shouldn't address glaring needs in FA? Name one team that doesn't use FA to address needs.







It's the same thing Reese did in 2016. Gettleman is in the process of just reallocating that to new guys, and in 3 years we'll more than likely be talking about how much dead cap space we'll have to take on in order to be unburdened by their contracts.



If I were Gettleman I wouldn't get involved in the premium FA market. The second and third tier FAs...I would look into them in order to address depth, but I'd keep those contracts short and team friendly.



Draft well and play the kids. It will pay off when the team is ready to compete, which it is not at the moment (something that doesn't appear to have been accepted by the front office is the rumors are to be believed).



Then you'll complain that we keep losing because we are starting street free agents all over the place. 2016 is not what Gettlemam is doing unless he is handing them top dollar at the position.



Then you'll complain that we keep losing because we are starting street free agents all over the place. 2016 is not what Gettlemam is doing unless he is handing them top dollar at the position.

I like how you say that it'll pay off when the team is ready to compete but in the next 3 years we'll have to listen to you and others just criticize how fuckin bad we are. Do you not realize that Reese's drafts have sucked fod like a decade. That isn't going to change in one or two drafts. You yourself have criticized Gettleman's draft last year. Now you want him to limit himself to one way to get talent? Every team fills needs via FA. Every team. Maybe you don't like the lengths of the contracts or the amounts or both but that is an entirely different conversation.

RE: He's talking about not paying out giant contracts robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 11:55 am : link

Quote: not never signing any free agents.



Not at first he didnt. He said sed a hole, fill a hole. He did say not to give out big deals but then in the same breath said he'd be giving out basically one year deals.



Not at first he didnt. He said sed a hole, fill a hole. He did say not to give out big deals but then in the same breath said he'd be giving out basically one year deals.

I am not opposed to staying oit of the first round of FA when premiums are paid but OL are few and far between. I want Williams. Outside of him, who is to say these other pass rushers are getting big deals?

The pass rusher FA market is pretty deep Kyle in NY : 3/4/2019 11:56 am : link It may get thinned out with franchise tags placed on the top guys but Golden and Smith may be the middle tier that you're looking for.

Gettleman was also the veteran personnel guy that brought in robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 11:58 am : link Kareem McKenzie, Plaxico, and Antonio Pierce among others. I think we'd all take that now and nobody thought we were legit contenders at that point. Gettleman's job is to win not take years for our team to be all draft picks.

If and when we sign Williams, which I expect... Go Terps : 3/4/2019 11:58 am : link it will have been the same thing Reese did with the DEs, except at OT. We'll be paying our OTs at or near the top of the league, but we won't be getting top of the league performance because neither is an elite player.



I can take losing if I feel like we're building up to something, and if I feel like in the meantime the team is well coached.



That's not what is going on here. The team is poorly coached, and the front office is acting like we're a reload away from competing for a title.

RE: The pass rusher FA market is pretty deep robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 11:58 am : link

Quote: It may get thinned out with franchise tags placed on the top guys but Golden and Smith may be the middle tier that you're looking for.



Exactly. Why should they get big contracts?

What's the sales pitch to play at Jints Central... bw in dc : 3/4/2019 12:01 pm : link these days?



Come play with our aging 38 year old QB in a division with two teams with younger, play-making QBs and better rosters?





RE: If and when we sign Williams, which I expect... robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 12:01 pm : link

Quote: it will have been the same thing Reese did with the DEs, except at OT. We'll be paying our OTs at or near the top of the league, but we won't be getting top of the league performance because neither is an elite player.



I can take losing if I feel like we're building up to something, and if I feel like in the meantime the team is well coached.



That's not what is going on here. The team is poorly coached, and the front office is acting like we're a reload away from competing for a title.



How do you know our tackles won't be playing at top level? Williams was one of the best RTs in the game in 2017 before getting injured last year. Solder after he settled in was playing very well. Did you not see the results in our PPG or do you just dismiss everything you don't agree with?

RE: RE: RE: It's wait and see, giants#1 : 3/4/2019 12:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14313590 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 14313561 Go Terps said:





Quote:





but this approach feels like the same thing Reese did...see hole, plug hole. It's basically Whac-A-Mole or Battleship.







Huh? Are you saying we shouldn't address glaring needs in FA? Name one team that doesn't use FA to address needs.







It's the same thing Reese did in 2016. Gettleman is in the process of just reallocating that to new guys, and in 3 years we'll more than likely be talking about how much dead cap space we'll have to take on in order to be unburdened by their contracts.



If I were Gettleman I wouldn't get involved in the premium FA market. The second and third tier FAs...I would look into them in order to address depth, but I'd keep those contracts short and team friendly.



Draft well and play the kids. It will pay off when the team is ready to compete, which it is not at the moment (something that doesn't appear to have been accepted by the front office is the rumors are to be believed).



With the exception of Williams (maybe), these players are second/third second tier FAs. Lawrence, Ford, Clowney are the top tier guys.

RE: The pass rusher FA market is pretty deep Pan-handler : 3/4/2019 12:03 pm : link

Quote: It may get thinned out with franchise tags placed on the top guys but Golden and Smith may be the middle tier that you're looking for.



Right . These contracts may not be anything resembling mega-deals

. Go Terps : 3/4/2019 12:06 pm : link Quote: With the exception of Williams (maybe), these players are second/third second tier FAs. Lawrence, Ford, Clowney are the top tier guys.



If that's how it plays out, then great. But I'm not OK paying Golden or Smith $10M a year.

. Go Terps : 3/4/2019 12:07 pm : link And if you're pointing to the performance of the offense last year as a reason to believe this team is a couple signings away from competing in 2019 you're as lost as the front office is.

RE: What's the sales pitch to play at Jints Central... dep026 : 3/4/2019 12:08 pm : link

Quote: these days?



Come play with our aging 38 year old QB in a division with two teams with younger, play-making QBs and better rosters?





One of those QBs is always hurt and not liked in his locker room. The other is Dak Prescott. Its still a viable pitch.

Reese also used FA to bring in Chris684 : 3/4/2019 12:08 pm : link Rolle, Canty, Baas, Mitchell, Grant, Devin Thomas, Weatherford and Rocky Bernard.



All guys with vital roles in NYG winning Super Bowls.



So let's not pretend Reese didn't do anything good via free agency, and let's also not pretend that anything Gettleman does is automatically equivalent to Reese's failures.

and Williams isn't getting Soldier money giants#1 : 3/4/2019 12:08 pm : link Lane Johnson is by far the highest paid RT at $11.25M per and that was at least partly because he's expected to slide over to LT when Peters is gone (possibly as soon as this year).



There are only 3 other RTs averaging over $8M per: Ricky Wagner, Donald Penn, and Rob Havenstein.



Combine that with Williams' injury and I can see him getting 5 yrs/$30-35M with $15M gtd. That's about half what Solder got.

RE: It's wait and see, djm : 3/4/2019 12:11 pm : link

Quote: but this approach feels like the same thing Reese did...see hole, plug hole. It's basically Whac-A-Mole or Battleship.



How’d that work in 2005? Second year in with the new HC and staff. Two years removed from a near scorched earth policy. Signed some ascending and highly priced FAs to fill holes. The rest is history.



You basically hate everything this franchise does and it starts and ends with their decison to stick with Eli. You refuse to allow for any further open minded discussion because they are going with Eli. Perhaps you need to make peace with the fact that the giants think they can win with him if they fix the team around him. This is not an abstract belief even though many fans think otherwise. Jobs are at stake. Legacies are at stake. It the giants can upgrade the qb position with a draft pick that not only makes sense, doesn’t come at the expense of a generational talent (Barkley) they will take the shot. You have to just accept this and move on. In comment 14313561 Go Terps said:How’d that work in 2005? Second year in with the new HC and staff. Two years removed from a near scorched earth policy. Signed some ascending and highly priced FAs to fill holes. The rest is history.You basically hate everything this franchise does and it starts and ends with their decison to stick with Eli. You refuse to allow for any further open minded discussion because they are going with Eli. Perhaps you need to make peace with the fact that the giants think they can win with him if they fix the team around him. This is not an abstract belief even though many fans think otherwise. Jobs are at stake. Legacies are at stake. It the giants can upgrade the qb position with a draft pick that not only makes sense, doesn’t come at the expense of a generational talent (Barkley) they will take the shot. You have to just accept this and move on.

And Reese did a lot of good here djm : 3/4/2019 12:14 pm : link Then he didn’t. The team aged and got decimated with injury this decade. Reese made his bed but he also had a lot of help with a lot of bad luck.



It’s a new regime with different philosophies.

RE: . giants#1 : 3/4/2019 12:15 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





With the exception of Williams (maybe), these players are second/third second tier FAs. Lawrence, Ford, Clowney are the top tier guys.







If that's how it plays out, then great. But I'm not OK paying Golden or Smith $10M a year.



Top tier edge rushers now get ~$20M per season. If you want to sign a 2nd tier guy, expect it to cost $12-15M per, and 3rd tier guys are probably in the $8-12M range. There are 26 edge players (as Spotrac defines them) that make >$10M per season.



Smith is getting at least 3rd tier money, and possibly 2nd tier money from someone. Golden I think can be had for $4-6M per but he's a much bigger risk with his injury.



Top tier edge rushers now get ~$20M per season. If you want to sign a 2nd tier guy, expect it to cost $12-15M per, and 3rd tier guys are probably in the $8-12M range. There are 26 edge players (as Spotrac defines them) that make >$10M per season.

Smith is getting at least 3rd tier money, and possibly 2nd tier money from someone. Golden I think can be had for $4-6M per but he's a much bigger risk with his injury.

RE: RE: RE: It's wait and see, djm : 3/4/2019 12:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14313590 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 14313561 Go Terps said:





Quote:





but this approach feels like the same thing Reese did...see hole, plug hole. It's basically Whac-A-Mole or Battleship.







Huh? Are you saying we shouldn't address glaring needs in FA? Name one team that doesn't use FA to address needs.







It's the same thing Reese did in 2016. Gettleman is in the process of just reallocating that to new guys, and in 3 years we'll more than likely be talking about how much dead cap space we'll have to take on in order to be unburdened by their contracts.



If I were Gettleman I wouldn't get involved in the premium FA market. The second and third tier FAs...I would look into them in order to address depth, but I'd keep those contracts short and team friendly.



Draft well and play the kids. It will pay off when the team is ready to compete, which it is not at the moment (something that doesn't appear to have been accepted by the front office is the rumors are to be believed).



The dead space hasn’t even really hurt us. Bad coaching and bad drafts hurt us.



The dead space hasn't even really hurt us. Bad coaching and bad drafts hurt us.

The salary cap lamenting is low hanging fruit and lazy.

RE: RE: RE: RE: It's wait and see, giants#1 : 3/4/2019 12:23 pm : link

Quote:

The dead space hasn’t even really hurt us. Bad coaching and bad drafts hurt us.



The salary cap lamenting is low hanging fruit and lazy.



The handwringing over Stewart (and guys like Barwin) is ridiculous, but some of the large contracts like Vernon have definitely hurt. Just look at the crap we had at FS last season. You don't think they could've found someone better to play there with a few extra million in cap space?



The handwringing over Stewart (and guys like Barwin) is ridiculous, but some of the large contracts like Vernon have definitely hurt. Just look at the crap we had at FS last season. You don't think they could've found someone better to play there with a few extra million in cap space?

But GoTerps FA strategy isn't one to follow either, especially when you realize the dollars he wants to spend are more likely to get you 3rd/4th tier players (at best) than the "2nd tier" players he thinks they'll attract. The 2nd/3rd wave of FA is how you get guys like John Jerry, Stewart, and Omameh.

... ryanmkeane : 3/4/2019 12:51 pm : link Solder-Hernandez-Halapio or rookie-Brown or rookie-Darryl Williams is nice

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It's wait and see, djm : 3/4/2019 12:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14313668 djm said:





Quote:







The dead space hasn’t even really hurt us. Bad coaching and bad drafts hurt us.



The salary cap lamenting is low hanging fruit and lazy.







The handwringing over Stewart (and guys like Barwin) is ridiculous, but some of the large contracts like Vernon have definitely hurt. Just look at the crap we had at FS last season. You don't think they could've found someone better to play there with a few extra million in cap space?



But GoTerps FA strategy isn't one to follow either, especially when you realize the dollars he wants to spend are more likely to get you 3rd/4th tier players (at best) than the "2nd tier" players he thinks they'll attract. The 2nd/3rd wave of FA is how you get guys like John Jerry, Stewart, and Omameh.



Has vernon’s contract really hurt us? What hurt us more than anything was Vernon missing five games in 2018. Did the contract hurt in 2016? Guy was second team all pro.



If they cut him and eat the money it will sting for a year but then the money is clear.



Has vernon's contract really hurt us? What hurt us more than anything was Vernon missing five games in 2018. Did the contract hurt in 2016? Guy was second team all pro.

If they cut him and eat the money it will sting for a year but then the money is clear.

What hurts more than anything is good players get hurt. That has nothing to do with the contract.

RE: . djm : 3/4/2019 1:00 pm : link

Quote: And if you're pointing to the performance of the offense last year as a reason to believe this team is a couple signings away from competing in 2019 you're as lost as the front office is.



Why? So we can’t point to an offense that improved dramatically as the season progressed? The offense from September to December literally went from bad to good. It was a new staff. New players. How the fuck can we not point to those facts and believe that the offense might be good next season? No one is saying it’s a virtual lock but there are plenty of signs to believe the offense is closer to good than bad. And it’s not like the offense did this with smoke and mirrors. They did it on the backs of star power.



Why? So we can't point to an offense that improved dramatically as the season progressed? The offense from September to December literally went from bad to good. It was a new staff. New players. How the fuck can we not point to those facts and believe that the offense might be good next season? No one is saying it's a virtual lock but there are plenty of signs to believe the offense is closer to good than bad. And it's not like the offense did this with smoke and mirrors. They did it on the backs of star power.

RE: What's the sales pitch to play at Jints Central... djm : 3/4/2019 1:03 pm : link

Quote: these days?



Come play with our aging 38 year old QB in a division with two teams with younger, play-making QBs and better rosters?





You really are a treasure. Ask every single writer or sports talkie and they all say with absolute certainty that the giants are a prefered destination for any and all. Every young qb in the draft(s) goes out of their way to proclaim their desire to play here.



Even when the media made shit up because they hated coughlin the players came here in droves.



Trolling at its finest. Now I know why you disappeared during the golden era here from 05-12. The giants were good so you had nothing to say.

You really are a treasure. Ask every single writer or sports talkie and they all say with absolute certainty that the giants are a prefered destination for any and all. Every young qb in the draft(s) goes out of their way to proclaim their desire to play here.

Even when the media made shit up because they hated coughlin the players came here in droves.

Trolling at its finest. Now I know why you disappeared during the golden era here from 05-12. The giants were good so you had nothing to say.

Players playing well below the value of their contracts giants#1 : 3/4/2019 1:04 pm : link hurt. The more said players make, the more it hurts. Now, with regards to OV injuries may be the primary reason he hasn't come close to living up to his deal, but the fact remains that the Giants would've been at least a marginally better team if those same cap $$ were allocated to other players.





RE: RE: Probably too much cheese JonC : 3/4/2019 1:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14313549 JonC said:





Quote:





makes me wonder if this person thinks of the cap reality or not. I do expect them to pursue Golden and Williams.







not necessarily if they let OV go.



It depends what they cost, of course. Golden needs to demonstrate he's back, the other is an ascending player they might be able to get and not spend top open market dollars on both. But, they've also still got Martin out there, and a lot of other holes across the roster to fill. Not as simple as remove OV, pay two new dudes.

djm Go Terps : 3/4/2019 1:09 pm : link Quote: Ask every single writer or sports talkie and they all say with absolute certainty that the giants are a prefered destination for any and all.



This is absolutely not true. I've read or listened to about ten sources this offseason that think the Giants are a behind the times joke.

RE: RE: What's the sales pitch to play at Jints Central... bw in dc : 3/4/2019 1:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14313637 bw in dc said:





Quote:





these days?



Come play with our aging 38 year old QB in a division with two teams with younger, play-making QBs and better rosters?









You really are a treasure. Ask every single writer or sports talkie and they all say with absolute certainty that the giants are a prefered destination for any and all. Every young qb in the draft(s) goes out of their way to proclaim their desire to play here.



Even when the media made shit up because they hated coughlin the players came here in droves.



Trolling at its finest. Now I know why you disappeared during the golden era here from 05-12. The giants were good so you had nothing to say.



I'm not talking about rookie QBs. I'm talking about veteran football players right now.



This is different now that Eli is at a stage of his career when he's pushing forty and the team can't get out of its own way. This "golden era" to which you refer - btw, that is laughable, the real "golden era" was '84 to '90 - at least had a QB in his prime and a proven HC.



Not sure why that is so difficult to discern.



Calling it trolling is just lazy. It's a legit question from my perspective - how do you sell an organization right now in transition, but with no transition plan really in place? In comment 14313754 djm said:I'm not talking about rookie QBs. I'm talking about veteran football players right now.This is different now that Eli is at a stage of his career when he's pushing forty and the team can't get out of its own way. This "golden era" to which you refer - btw, that is laughable, the real "golden era" was '84 to '90 - at least had a QB in his prime and a proven HC.Not sure why that is so difficult to discern.Calling it trolling is just lazy. It's a legit question from my perspective - how do you sell an organization right now in transition, but with no transition plan really in place?

RE: RE: RE: Probably too much cheese Pan-handler : 3/4/2019 1:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14313581 Pan-handler said:





Quote:





In comment 14313549 JonC said:





Quote:





makes me wonder if this person thinks of the cap reality or not. I do expect them to pursue Golden and Williams.







not necessarily if they let OV go.







It depends what they cost, of course. Golden needs to demonstrate he's back, the other is an ascending player they might be able to get and not spend top open market dollars on both. But, they've also still got Martin out there, and a lot of other holes across the roster to fill. Not as simple as remove OV, pay two new dudes.



Never that simple but as we've seen when teams are up against the cap and have a ton of $$$ coming off the books in a year or two , the contracts are structured for a lower year 1 hit. Giants have done this before.



If they want to contend next year the FA route for the D is likely the best way to go to buck the learning curve. As opposed to the offense which is almost complete from being quite dynamic in almost every area. (One or two OL away).



Before Ricks report came out , this is kind of what I felt when I was analyzing the roster the last few weeks.



If next years objective is to compete for the playoffs and maybe more with Manning (which it seems to be), then you bring in some mid level vets on D in key spots. You solidify the biggest weakness on O (Right Tackle with hopefully a vet) and bring in hopefully another OL on day 2 in this super deep OL draft.



In regards to OV, OV has rarely gotten home on the pass rush and doesn't play well when dinged up (which is like every year).



Switch him out for a player (like Golden and/or Smith) and structure the contract(s) as a lower cap hit year 1.









Never that simple but as we've seen when teams are up against the cap and have a ton of $$$ coming off the books in a year or two , the contracts are structured for a lower year 1 hit. Giants have done this before.

If they want to contend next year the FA route for the D is likely the best way to go to buck the learning curve. As opposed to the offense which is almost complete from being quite dynamic in almost every area. (One or two OL away).

Before Ricks report came out , this is kind of what I felt when I was analyzing the roster the last few weeks.

If next years objective is to compete for the playoffs and maybe more with Manning (which it seems to be), then you bring in some mid level vets on D in key spots. You solidify the biggest weakness on O (Right Tackle with hopefully a vet) and bring in hopefully another OL on day 2 in this super deep OL draft.

In regards to OV, OV has rarely gotten home on the pass rush and doesn't play well when dinged up (which is like every year).

Switch him out for a player (like Golden and/or Smith) and structure the contract(s) as a lower cap hit year 1.

RE: Players playing well below the value of their contracts Pan-handler : 3/4/2019 1:26 pm : link

Quote: hurt. The more said players make, the more it hurts. Now, with regards to OV injuries may be the primary reason he hasn't come close to living up to his deal, but the fact remains that the Giants would've been at least a marginally better team if those same cap $$ were allocated to other players.





OV is the big one now. It took JPP to be traded to play to his. Harrison was but we have Dalvin and BJ Hill now (much cheaper). Jack Rabbit has in his first year but has been up and down lately. Think we ride him another year hoping he returns to form.

C'mon man. If you ask a college QB in the draft Ten Ton Hammer : 3/4/2019 1:29 pm : link if he'd like to play in NY, what do you think he's going to say?



It's a fundamentally worthless indicator of nothing. They say that about any and every team they're asked about, not just the Giants. Excepting the Browns given their history.



Find me a draft pick that says they don't want to play there, and I'll show you a draft pick that's risking draft position and money and rounds of media criticism and to be labeled as a character concern. It's pure self-interest to be nothing but highly complementary of any projected team you could be drafted by.

Interesting Torrag : 3/4/2019 1:46 pm : link I'd say it's more likely they sign Williams OR Golden not both. Along with a RT. I'm not a fan of signing guys off injury until they've re-established their durability so I'd prefer another name at RT. We'll see how it plays out.

RE: FA Transfer Rumours Festina Lente : 3/4/2019 1:50 pm : link Art Stapleton just tweeted the following today:





@art_stapleton

45m45 minutes ago

Another thing you hear from people around the league at the Combine: Giants don't talk free agency until the tampering period begins. It's very, very rare.

So any rumors you hear to the contrary on that front, it's connecting dots more than anything else.



I've been flat-out told by agents since I've been on the beat: "Giants do not talk free agency other than their own FA until it's allowed."

RE: C'mon man. If you ask a college QB in the draft totowa_gman : 3/4/2019 1:53 pm : link

Quote: if he'd like to play in NY, what do you think he's going to say?



It's a fundamentally worthless indicator of nothing. They say that about any and every team they're asked about, not just the Giants. Excepting the Browns given their history.



Find me a draft pick that says they don't want to play there, and I'll show you a draft pick that's risking draft position and money and rounds of media criticism and to be labeled as a character concern. It's pure self-interest to be nothing but highly complementary of any projected team you could be drafted by.



Eli Manning - SD?

RE: Williams Festina Lente : 3/4/2019 1:54 pm : link While I would be very happy to sign a good RT like Williams I am concerned that we might get beat to him a la Andrew Norwell. Tackles are a hot commodity and there are many teams with Oline needs and deeper pockets.

RE: RE: Williams Dnew15 : 3/4/2019 2:00 pm : link

Quote: While I would be very happy to sign a good RT like Williams I am concerned that we might get beat to him a la Andrew Norwell. Tackles are a hot commodity and there are many teams with Oline needs and deeper pockets.



Yup - that's going to happen a lot in FA this year to the Giants I think. The Giants will be forced to scrape the bottom of the barrel. That's not to say they won't find some good players - hopefully they can uncover a few diamonds in the rough...but the thought of the Giants landing guys like Williams or the pass rushers without overpaying seems shortsighted.

RE: . Capt. Don : 3/4/2019 2:08 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





With the exception of Williams (maybe), these players are second/third second tier FAs. Lawrence, Ford, Clowney are the top tier guys.







If that's how it plays out, then great. But I'm not OK paying Golden or Smith $10M a year.



Holy Shit...me neither. I was thinking $6M/year



Realistically those guys MIGHT get us 1 or 2 more wins over a rookie next year or another cheaper FA.



Holy Shit...me neither. I was thinking $6M/year

Realistically those guys MIGHT get us 1 or 2 more wins over a rookie

When you pay top FA dollar.. Sean : 3/4/2019 2:09 pm : link I don’t see how anyone can also say, “the team is rebuilding & years away.” To me, when you pay top dollar in FA you are trying to win asap.

If you think you can get Smith for $6M per year giants#1 : 3/4/2019 2:40 pm : link you're not paying attention. Devon Kennard just signed for $6M per season last year. Both are entering UFA after their 4th season at age 26. Kennard's #s are for when he hit UFA last year.



Career Sacks

Kennard - 9.5

Smith - 18.5



Career QBHits

Kennard - 22

Smith - 53



Career TFL

Kennard - 23

Smith - 24





RE: If you think you can get Smith for $6M per year Dnew15 : 3/4/2019 2:48 pm : link

Quote: you're not paying attention. Devon Kennard just signed for $6M per season last year. Both are entering UFA after their 4th season at age 26. Kennard's #s are for when he hit UFA last year.



Career Sacks

Kennard - 9.5

Smith - 18.5



Career QBHits

Kennard - 22

Smith - 53



Career TFL

Kennard - 23

Smith - 24





Great analysis - I would imagine that the numbers to sign, what might be the top OT in the FA class would be even more daunting.

But don't worry - we'll just back load both contracts and get it done ;) In comment 14313958 giants#1 said:Great analysis - I would imagine that the numbers to sign, what might be the top OT in the FA class would be even more daunting.But don't worry - we'll just back load both contracts and get it done ;)

RE: RE: C'mon man. If you ask a college QB in the draft Ten Ton Hammer : 3/4/2019 2:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14313825 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





if he'd like to play in NY, what do you think he's going to say?



It's a fundamentally worthless indicator of nothing. They say that about any and every team they're asked about, not just the Giants. Excepting the Browns given their history.



Find me a draft pick that says they don't want to play there, and I'll show you a draft pick that's risking draft position and money and rounds of media criticism and to be labeled as a character concern. It's pure self-interest to be nothing but highly complementary of any projected team you could be drafted by.







Eli Manning - SD?



Yes, and I would think we'd all remember the firestorm of criticism that came down on the player for that. A player that doesn't have a famous last name as a shield takes a bigger hit. Falling out of the top 5 of a draft can cost millions. In comment 14313875 totowa_gman said:Yes, and I would think we'd all remember the firestorm of criticism that came down on the player for that. A player that doesn't have a famous last name as a shield takes a bigger hit. Falling out of the top 5 of a draft can cost millions.

RE: RE: If you think you can get Smith for $6M per year giants#1 : 3/4/2019 3:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14313958 giants#1 said:





Quote:





you're not paying attention. Devon Kennard just signed for $6M per season last year. Both are entering UFA after their 4th season at age 26. Kennard's #s are for when he hit UFA last year.



Career Sacks

Kennard - 9.5

Smith - 18.5



Career QBHits

Kennard - 22

Smith - 53



Career TFL

Kennard - 23

Smith - 24









Great analysis - I would imagine that the numbers to sign, what might be the top OT in the FA class would be even more daunting.

But don't worry - we'll just back load both contracts and get it done ;)



I assume you're referring to Daryl Williams. Being a RT only and coming off injury will help keep his contract down.

In comment 14313976 Dnew15 said:I assume you're referring to Daryl Williams. Being a RT only and coming off injury will help keep his contract down.

RE: djm djm : 3/4/2019 3:26 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Ask every single writer or sports talkie and they all say with absolute certainty that the giants are a prefered destination for any and all.







This is absolutely not true. I've read or listened to about ten sources this offseason that think the Giants are a behind the times joke.



I don’t buy it. Who? And that’s not the same thing even if it’s true. You said the giants aren’t a preferred destination.



Doesn’t matter I’m sure you will find something else wrong. In comment 14313766 Go Terps said:I don’t buy it. Who? And that’s not the same thing even if it’s true. You said the giants aren’t a preferred destination.Doesn’t matter I’m sure you will find something else wrong.

RE: RE: RE: What's the sales pitch to play at Jints Central... djm : 3/4/2019 3:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14313754 djm said:





Quote:





In comment 14313637 bw in dc said:





Quote:





these days?



Come play with our aging 38 year old QB in a division with two teams with younger, play-making QBs and better rosters?









You really are a treasure. Ask every single writer or sports talkie and they all say with absolute certainty that the giants are a prefered destination for any and all. Every young qb in the draft(s) goes out of their way to proclaim their desire to play here.



Even when the media made shit up because they hated coughlin the players came here in droves.



Trolling at its finest. Now I know why you disappeared during the golden era here from 05-12. The giants were good so you had nothing to say.







I'm not talking about rookie QBs. I'm talking about veteran football players right now.



This is different now that Eli is at a stage of his career when he's pushing forty and the team can't get out of its own way. This "golden era" to which you refer - btw, that is laughable, the real "golden era" was '84 to '90 - at least had a QB in his prime and a proven HC.



Not sure why that is so difficult to discern.



Calling it trolling is just lazy. It's a legit question from my perspective - how do you sell an organization right now in transition, but with no transition plan really in place?



Keep walking it back. You said that players don’t want to come here. Now you’re softening the blow and saying the giants don’t have a transition plan in place.



Players will come here. They came here last year. It’s all about the money.



And I’m sorry but if you think a stud defensive player won’t come here becsuse the giants didn’t draft Sam fucking darnold and instead took everyone’s favorite player in Barkley you’re insane. In comment 14313782 bw in dc said:Keep walking it back. You said that players don’t want to come here. Now you’re softening the blow and saying the giants don’t have a transition plan in place.Players will come here. They came here last year. It’s all about the money.And I’m sorry but if you think a stud defensive player won’t come here becsuse the giants didn’t draft Sam fucking darnold and instead took everyone’s favorite player in Barkley you’re insane.

RE: C'mon man. If you ask a college QB in the draft djm : 3/4/2019 3:33 pm : link

Quote: if he'd like to play in NY, what do you think he's going to say?



It's a fundamentally worthless indicator of nothing. They say that about any and every team they're asked about, not just the Giants. Excepting the Browns given their history.



Find me a draft pick that says they don't want to play there, and I'll show you a draft pick that's risking draft position and money and rounds of media criticism and to be labeled as a character concern. It's pure self-interest to be nothing but highly complementary of any projected team you could be drafted by.



Hey don’t look at me I didn’t try to dumb this thread down. I simply responded to more horse shit. The legion of doom insistence that the giants are no longer a prefered destination or that the entire nfl world views them as a behind the times relic. Why? Because they didn’t reach for a qb in last year’s draft.



In comment 14313825 Ten Ton Hammer said:Hey don’t look at me I didn’t try to dumb this thread down. I simply responded to more horse shit. The legion of doom insistence that the giants are no longer a prefered destination or that the entire nfl world views them as a behind the times relic. Why? Because they didn’t reach for a qb in last year’s draft.

Bw djm : 3/4/2019 3:38 pm : link You’re an extremist when it comes to nyg discussions. Saying that players won’t come here because of the giants reluctance to move on from Eli is an extreme POV no matter how you slice it.



And we’re splitting hairs over this golden age crap. 05-2012 was fucking great. Call it whatever you want but two titles and five playoff appearances is great. I wasn’t talking about the last 6-7 years obviously these haven’t been so good.





RE: RE: RE: RE: What's the sales pitch to play at Jints Central... bw in dc : 3/4/2019 3:42 pm : link

Quote:

I'm not talking about rookie QBs. I'm talking about veteran football players right now.



This is different now that Eli is at a stage of his career when he's pushing forty and the team can't get out of its own way. This "golden era" to which you refer - btw, that is laughable, the real "golden era" was '84 to '90 - at least had a QB in his prime and a proven HC.



Not sure why that is so difficult to discern.



Calling it trolling is just lazy. It's a legit question from my perspective - how do you sell an organization right now in transition, but with no transition plan really in place?







Keep walking it back. You said that players don’t want to come here. Now you’re softening the blow and saying the giants don’t have a transition plan in place.



Players will come here. They came here last year. It’s all about the money.



And I’m sorry but if you think a stud defensive player won’t come here becsuse the giants didn’t draft Sam fucking darnold and instead took everyone’s favorite player in Barkley you’re insane.



I'm not walking anything back because there is no need.



But let me help here. The OP opened a thread about free agents rumored to be coming here, nothing about rookies and their interests.



Which led me to simply ask - why come to the NYG when there is so much uncertainty, an aging QB, and a division with two loaded teams? So how exactly do you sell those circumstances?







In comment 14314043 djm said:I'm not walking anything back because there is no need.But let me help here. The OP opened a thread about free agents rumored to be coming here, nothing about rookies and their interests.Which led me to simply ask - why come to the NYG when there is so much uncertainty, an aging QB, and a division with two loaded teams? So how exactly do you sell those circumstances?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What's the sales pitch to play at Jints Central... GiantGrit : 3/4/2019 5:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314043 djm said:





Quote:







I'm not talking about rookie QBs. I'm talking about veteran football players right now.



This is different now that Eli is at a stage of his career when he's pushing forty and the team can't get out of its own way. This "golden era" to which you refer - btw, that is laughable, the real "golden era" was '84 to '90 - at least had a QB in his prime and a proven HC.



Not sure why that is so difficult to discern.



Calling it trolling is just lazy. It's a legit question from my perspective - how do you sell an organization right now in transition, but with no transition plan really in place?







Keep walking it back. You said that players don’t want to come here. Now you’re softening the blow and saying the giants don’t have a transition plan in place.



Players will come here. They came here last year. It’s all about the money.



And I’m sorry but if you think a stud defensive player won’t come here becsuse the giants didn’t draft Sam fucking darnold and instead took everyone’s favorite player in Barkley you’re insane.







I'm not walking anything back because there is no need.



But let me help here. The OP opened a thread about free agents rumored to be coming here, nothing about rookies and their interests.



Which led me to simply ask - why come to the NYG when there is so much uncertainty, an aging QB, and a division with two loaded teams? So how exactly do you sell those circumstances?









BW its all about the $$$$ In comment 14314063 bw in dc said:BW its all about the $$$$

The giants signed FAs when they had Dave Brown at qb djm : 3/4/2019 6:40 pm : link Just stop.