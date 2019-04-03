CBS: Giants would have serious interest in Rosen trade SHO'NUFF : 3/4/2019 3:43 pm

- ( Per Miller's anonymous sources, the Giants would have interest in trading for Cardinals second-year quarterback Josh Rosen if he is made available via trade. On the 'Stick to Football' podcast, Miller named the Giants as the team who would have "serious interest" in trading for Rosen. Link - ( New Window

If the Giants like Rosen as much as they like this year's Heisenberg : 3/4/2019 3:45 pm : link QBs they should trade for him. Then they can keep #6 and pick a stud there.

Is it just me j_rud : 3/4/2019 3:46 pm : link Or has there been more conflicting information across all fronts then in recent memory?

Josh Rosen is among former UCLA athletes back hitting the books Stan in LA : 3/4/2019 3:46 pm : link Quote:



Football or school? School or football?



For three years, Josh Rosen felt like he was being torn between two great loves.



“You can’t put as much into one thing as you want,” Rosen said, “and I felt like I was shortchanging football a little bit by giving school so much time.”



That didn’t stop the quarterback from starring in both endeavors during his time at UCLA, becoming the school’s single-season passing leader in 2017 and a five-time member of the athletic director’s honor roll.



The division of labor is easier these days. Rosen has gone on to the NFL, recently completing his rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals, but he’s not neglecting that other love.



Rosen has fully devoted himself to his schoolwork after returning to UCLA in January to take three classes toward his undergraduate degree in economics. The plan is to take the balance of classes he needs next winter, allowing him to walk with several friends during graduation ceremonies in the spring of 2020.



- ( More... - ( New Window

If they trade for Rosen he needs to play Sean : 3/4/2019 3:46 pm : link .

RE: Is it just me BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/4/2019 3:46 pm : link

Quote: Or has there been more conflicting information across all fronts then in recent memory?



Welcome to the modern Marketing world. Disinformation is king! In comment 14314068 j_rud said:Welcome to the modern Marketing world. Disinformation is king!

Good Thegratefulhead : 3/4/2019 3:47 pm : link Happy to hear it. It makes sense. If memory serves, they were interested enough last year for Tisch and Mara to have dinner with him.

Giants or Washington jeff57 : 3/4/2019 3:47 pm : link Is where he’ll likely end up.

RE: If the Giants like Rosen as much as they like this year's Pan-handler : 3/4/2019 3:48 pm : link

Quote: QBs they should trade for him. Then they can keep #6 and pick a stud there.



To keep pick 6 and take Montez Sweat or Josh Allen (should he drop) would be amazing. Rosen could further learn under Manning and Shurmur and be brought in games late.



Trade OV for a third rounder hopefully and trade for Josh either with our 2nd or 3rd round pick. Or next years 2nd and a 4th this year. In comment 14314067 Heisenberg said:To keep pick 6 and take Montez Sweat or Josh Allen (should he drop) would be amazing. Rosen could further learn under Manning and Shurmur and be brought in games late.Trade OV for a third rounder hopefully and trade for Josh either with our 2nd or 3rd round pick. Or next years 2nd and a 4th this year.

RE: If they trade for Rosen he needs to play Giantimistic : 3/4/2019 3:49 pm : link

Quote: .



I was thinking about this as well. If a Rosen trade makes sense because the giants think he is the future, would they sit him for a year? How would Rosen react going strong starter to sitting for a year.



In comment 14314071 Sean said:I was thinking about this as well. If a Rosen trade makes sense because the giants think he is the future, would they sit him for a year? How would Rosen react going strong starter to sitting for a year.

... BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 3:50 pm : link would LOVE this.



rosen and barkley out of same draft!



would be a great move. all we have to do is get him without giving #6 and i am HAPPY. then at #6 we take the best Def player avail!

RE: RE: If they trade for Rosen he needs to play BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 3:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314071 Sean said:





Quote:





.







100%





this wouldnt be a win now move than eli/archie said was necessary. maybe eli retires? In comment 14314083 Danny Kanell said:this wouldnt be a win now move than eli/archie said was necessary. maybe eli retires?

.... Toth029 : 3/4/2019 3:50 pm : link They won't trade the 6th overall for him.



It just won't happen.



2nd for Rosen and a 2nd day pick is more likely if anything.

Long said it BillyM : 3/4/2019 3:51 pm : link If you can get rosen for a second rounder.



1. you have your qb of future for value less than last year, based on skills.



2. you keep #6 for DE or OT. Amazing



3. You cut Eli, and save that money to fill the void of ALL picks you lost. In FA



4. You franchise Collins and grab free safety in draft.



5. you load O line and d line the rest of the way



Best way to get this team back in two years for playoff run

ESPN annalyst claims the Giants had Rosen ZogZerg : 3/4/2019 3:52 pm : link Rated as their top QB last year.

It's ESPN, so I don't really believe it.



Also, I do agree that Rosen will cost at least a 2nd round pick.

. Danny Kanell : 3/4/2019 3:52 pm : link When is Eli's money due? I would have to think a trade for Carr/Rosen would have to happen before the Giants commit to paying Eli?

He AcidTest : 3/4/2019 3:52 pm : link could also end up in Miami. I still think it's unlikely he'll end up here, but I hope the Giants at least explore a trade.

If AcidTest : 3/4/2019 3:54 pm : link the Giants got Rosen for #37, they should trade down from #6 to get an extra #2, #3, or both.

RE: Good thing we have a... Brown Recluse : 3/4/2019 3:55 pm : link

Quote: third pick to leverage... ;)



Do you ever have anything to say that isn't snarky and negative? In comment 14314082 bw in dc said:Do you ever have anything to say that isn't snarky and negative?

. Danny Kanell : 3/4/2019 3:55 pm : link



Quote: I’ve never been a Rosen guy

Danny Kanell : 3/2/2019 2:05 pm : link : reply

But here’s a scenario to throw out there...



Murray is obviously gone. Haskins would likely require a trade up that’s gonna cost us.



Would you be comfortable trading our 2nd rd pick for Rosen. Cut Eli to free up money and hand the reigns over to Rosen this season. He’s already played so he has seen the speed of the game.



Rosen’s bonus will have already been accelerated and assumed by AZ so he’s cuttable after a year. If he flubs, we can move on quickly and relatively easily. We saved next year’s first which is likely what will be needed to move up for Haskins.



If Rosen pans out, we get him for a 2nd and still have all our firsts to use on blue chip talent. We have a young QB in place and ready to start immediately. If he completely sucks or has a bad attitude, we can move on from easily if he fails. Posted on a previous thread but it's worth posting here...

RE: ESPN annalyst claims the Giants had Rosen Pan-handler : 3/4/2019 3:55 pm : link

Quote: Rated as their top QB last year.

It's ESPN, so I don't really believe it.



Also, I do agree that Rosen will cost at least a 2nd round pick.



Drive up price for Skins or legit interest? In comment 14314091 ZogZerg said:Drive up price for Skins or legit interest?

If the Giants Josh in the City : 3/4/2019 3:55 pm : link think Rosen is the answer as their future franchise QB then the fact that they passed him over for a RB last yr reaches a level of foolishness rarely seen. And if they don't think that he's the answer long term, then why would they sacrifice a 2nd round pick (and/or more) to trade for him? It's not like he did anything this past season to make you believe in him more now than you did a year ago (though the opposite is true). Unless the people running this team are in totally over their heads, there is just no way this report can be true.

RE: . Go Terps : 3/4/2019 3:56 pm : link

Quote: When is Eli's money due? I would have to think a trade for Carr/Rosen would have to happen before the Giants commit to paying Eli?



$5M bonus is due 3/17. In comment 14314093 Danny Kanell said:$5M bonus is due 3/17.

RE: . Rong5611 : 3/4/2019 3:57 pm : link



Interesting.



In comment

Quote: When is Eli's money due? I would have to think a trade for Carr/Rosen would have to happen before the Giants commit to paying Eli? If they grab Rosen, which is unlikely, he's cheap enough to sit behind Eli. I don't think they would cut Eli and play Rosen. But, maybe Rosen gets a chance to win the job...Interesting.In comment 14314093 Danny Kanell said:

RE: RE: . Danny Kanell : 3/4/2019 3:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314093 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





When is Eli's money due? I would have to think a trade for Carr/Rosen would have to happen before the Giants commit to paying Eli?







$5M bonus is due 3/17.



Thanks In comment 14314102 Go Terps said:Thanks

He also said he 's not a fan of Rosen montanagiant : 3/4/2019 3:59 pm : link And puts him as the 5th best QB in this draft

RE: RE: . Danny Kanell : 3/4/2019 3:59 pm : link

Quote: If they grab Rosen, which is unlikely, he's cheap enough to sit behind Eli. I don't think they would cut Eli and play Rosen. But, maybe Rosen gets a chance to win the job...



Interesting.



In comment 14314093 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





When is Eli's money due? I would have to think a trade for Carr/Rosen would have to happen before the Giants commit to paying Eli?







If they trade for Rosen, he unquestionably has to start on opening day and Eli has to go. If not, what's the point? He's already in year 2 of his rookie deal and he's already played. In comment 14314103 Rong5611 said:If they trade for Rosen, he unquestionably has to start on opening day and Eli has to go. If not, what's the point? He's already in year 2 of his rookie deal and he's already played.

Rosen could sit behind Eli for a year jeff57 : 3/4/2019 4:00 pm : link Wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for him.

PLEASE BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:01 pm : link make this happen.





its the easiest way to get our young QB and still be able to get an impact defender from top of this draft.



#6 give me D white/allen/sweat/gary



trade

#37

2019 4th

2020 2-3

for

rosen



can flip OV for a 3rd



sign



m golden

d williams

darius smith(as rumored) or t mathieu



resign



collins

j brown



OV trade plus cutting Eli frees a ton of space

RE: If the Giants BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:02 pm : link

Quote: think Rosen is the answer as their future franchise QB then the fact that they passed him over for a RB last yr reaches a level of foolishness rarely seen. And if they don't think that he's the answer long term, then why would they sacrifice a 2nd round pick (and/or more) to trade for him? It's not like he did anything this past season to make you believe in him more now than you did a year ago (though the opposite is true). Unless the people running this team are in totally over their heads, there is just no way this report can be true.





dude/...they had ONE pick. they went for a HoF caliber RB...now they could have a chance at a franchise guy. they could have easily just like barkley THAT much more.. In comment 14314101 Josh in the City said:dude/...they had ONE pick. they went for a HoF caliber RB...now they could have a chance at a franchise guy. they could have easily just like barkley THAT much more..

Bump the trade cost JonC : 3/4/2019 4:02 pm : link for the Skins.

RE: RE: Good thing we have a... bw in dc : 3/4/2019 4:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314082 bw in dc said:





Quote:





third pick to leverage... ;)







Do you ever have anything to say that isn't snarky and negative?



It is a bit funny, if Peter King is right, that a third round pick for Rosen would suffice. And as luck would have it, we don't have one this year... In comment 14314098 Brown Recluse said:It is a bit funny, if Peter King is right, that a third round pick for Rosen would suffice. And as luck would have it, we don't have one this year...

I AcidTest : 3/4/2019 4:04 pm : link don't think the Giants can get a third for OV. He's 29, and owed $15.5M. But to sweeten the deal, we could offer OV and either Lauletta, Gallman, or a fifth.

Cards are not going to give him away.... Doomster : 3/4/2019 4:06 pm : link If the Giants like Rosen as much as they like this year's

Heisenberg : 3:45 pm : link : reply

QBs they should trade for him. Then they can keep #6 and pick a stud there.









They are not going to give him away for a second round pick, plus a 3rd or 4th...



The guy is a steal, costing his new team about 2.3M per, for the next 3 years...then you have the 5th year option, or sign him to an extension....



Why would anyone trade for him, unless they thought he would be a starter?



I can see the Pats swooping in here, with their first pick, and another to sweeten the pot....

It makes sense AcesUp : 3/4/2019 4:07 pm : link You instantly create room on your cap and address young QB while potentially keeping the 6th pick. I am skeptical about that 3rd round value and if the Giants consider him an asshole, I don't think it matters how much logical sense it makes.

RE: If they trade for Rosen he needs to play Blue21 : 3/4/2019 4:07 pm : link

Quote: .





I agree In comment 14314071 Sean said:I agree

If a third is all they want for Rosen UConn4523 : 3/4/2019 4:09 pm : link then I really don’t want him. Talk about complaining for no reason.



If he’s traded it will likely be for a 1st or a high 2nd +.

RE: RE: RE: Good thing we have a... Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2019 4:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314098 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





In comment 14314082 bw in dc said:





Quote:





third pick to leverage... ;)







Do you ever have anything to say that isn't snarky and negative?







It is a bit funny, if Peter King is right, that a third round pick for Rosen would suffice. And as luck would have it, we don't have one this year...



Considering the Jets got a 3rd for Teddy Bridgwater I think this report is highly unlikely. In comment 14314116 bw in dc said:Considering the Jets got a 3rd for Teddy Bridgwater I think this report is highly unlikely.

... BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:09 pm : link no way only a 3rd rounder gets it done.



#37 and a 2020 2-3 is probably the minimum

It would make sense for the Giants Go Terps : 3/4/2019 4:09 pm : link But that's no reason to think it'll happen. Pipe dream.

If Rosen could had for a #2 pick, let alone a #3 pick JonC : 3/4/2019 4:09 pm : link you've got to ask yourself why, and then run away.

RE: If Rosen could had for a #2 pick, let alone a #3 pick robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 4:12 pm : link

Quote: you've got to ask yourself why, and then run away.



Because Arizona got a new coach that wants to run a system that Murray fits better in and you can only play one QB at a time. So, if they tailor an offense around Murray it isn't like Rosen fits that. In comment 14314129 JonC said:Because Arizona got a new coach that wants to run a system that Murray fits better in and you can only play one QB at a time. So, if they tailor an offense around Murray it isn't like Rosen fits that.

RE: If Rosen could had for a #2 pick, let alone a #3 pick UConn4523 : 3/4/2019 4:12 pm : link

Quote: you've got to ask yourself why, and then run away.



Correct. In comment 14314129 JonC said:Correct.

RE: If Rosen could had for a #2 pick, let alone a #3 pick BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:12 pm : link

Quote: you've got to ask yourself why, and then run away.





this is flawed logic.



if the cards take murray, rosen literally isnt going to play another down. they will take what they can get for him. if there is a bidding war sure it prob turns into a first rounder going to arizona, but lets not act like they can just hold out until they get one. they will be handcuffed and teams know this.



a early #2 plus can get it done.



#37

2020 2nd isnt a bad package. sure its not #10 overall but zona would consider this the cost of getting a better scheme fit QB for new GM and coach In comment 14314129 JonC said:this is flawed logic.if the cards take murray, rosen literally isnt going to play another down. they will take what they can get for him. if there is a bidding war sure it prob turns into a first rounder going to arizona, but lets not act like they can just hold out until they get one. they will be handcuffed and teams know this.a early #2 plus can get it done.#372020 2nd isnt a bad package. sure its not #10 overall but zona would consider this the cost of getting a better scheme fit QB for new GM and coach

RE: It would make sense for the Giants BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:12 pm : link

Quote: But that's no reason to think it'll happen. Pipe dream.



if cards take murray rosen WILL be traded. its not a pipe dream In comment 14314128 Go Terps said:if cards take murray rosen WILL be traded. its not a pipe dream

RE: RE: If Rosen could had for a #2 pick, let alone a #3 pick Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2019 4:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314129 JonC said:





Quote:





you've got to ask yourself why, and then run away.







Because Arizona got a new coach that wants to run a system that Murray fits better in and you can only play one QB at a time. So, if they tailor an offense around Murray it isn't like Rosen fits that.



That could be it or it could just be Arizona is a terribly run team that has no clue what they are doing. In comment 14314131 robbieballs2003 said:That could be it or it could just be Arizona is a terribly run team that has no clue what they are doing.

RE: RE: If Rosen could had for a #2 pick, let alone a #3 pick jeff57 : 3/4/2019 4:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314129 JonC said:





Quote:





you've got to ask yourself why, and then run away.







Correct.



Because everyone knows the Cards will have to get rid of him. That reduces his value. In comment 14314132 UConn4523 said:Because everyone knows the Cards will have to get rid of him. That reduces his value.

Robbie UConn4523 : 3/4/2019 4:13 pm : link those are just reasons to trade AZ. His market should be sky high, so why only a 3rd unless there’s something we don’t know?



Makes no sense to settle for a 3rd, they be better off just keeping him and try shopping again next year.

RE: RE: RE: If Rosen could had for a #2 pick, let alone a #3 pick BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314132 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 14314129 JonC said:





Quote:





you've got to ask yourself why, and then run away.







Correct.







Because everyone knows the Cards will have to get rid of him. That reduces his value.



+1 no idea how people here dont see this. they wont have two young QBs battling. it will be murrays team rosen wont play another down for cards and everyone knows it... In comment 14314138 jeff57 said:+1 no idea how people here dont see this. they wont have two young QBs battling. it will be murrays team rosen wont play another down for cards and everyone knows it...

I'd give a 4th, just for the Bill L : 3/4/2019 4:14 pm : link lottery powerball ticket. I'd throw in a 2nd or 3rd or 4th conditional pick next season based on numbers of starts in regular season or playoff games. (2nd if he starts the whole season or a playoff game, 3rd if he starts anything but all regular games, 4th if he doesn't start at all). That's my final offer.

RE: Bump the trade cost Zeke's Alibi : 3/4/2019 4:14 pm : link

Quote: for the Skins.



This is the first thing I thought of. They want to make sure the SKins give up 15. In comment 14314113 JonC said:This is the first thing I thought of. They want to make sure the SKins give up 15.

No it doesnt UConn4523 : 3/4/2019 4:15 pm : link not in a QB starved NFL. Maybe it slightly reduces his cost but a 3rd is in the realm, or is, lottery ticket territory. Why even bother trading him, for cap relief?

RE: No it doesnt BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:15 pm : link

Quote: not in a QB starved NFL. Maybe it slightly reduces his cost but a 3rd is in the realm, or is, lottery ticket territory. Why even bother trading him, for cap relief?



i agree a 3 is a joke...that GM was being facetious or downplaying the value. if this is even true.



it will take probably multiple picks one being a first or high second In comment 14314144 UConn4523 said:i agree a 3 is a joke...that GM was being facetious or downplaying the value. if this is even true.it will take probably multiple picks one being a first or high second

RE: Robbie robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 4:16 pm : link

Quote: those are just reasons to trade AZ. His market should be sky high, so why only a 3rd unless there’s something we don’t know?



Makes no sense to settle for a 3rd, they be better off just keeping him and try shopping again next year.



How does having Rosen sit increase his value? I think a first can be had in the right situation. One, a team is desperate enough like Washington. Two, teams have multiple picks and a need. But Arizona has killed Rosen's value. They have little leverage. A bidding war is their best bet. Next year will not help that. A high second makes perfect sense. A first? Possible. A third, doubt it gets that low. In comment 14314139 UConn4523 said:How does having Rosen sit increase his value? I think a first can be had in the right situation. One, a team is desperate enough like Washington. Two, teams have multiple picks and a need. But Arizona has killed Rosen's value. They have little leverage. A bidding war is their best bet. Next year will not help that. A high second makes perfect sense. A first? Possible. A third, doubt it gets that low.

RE: RE: If the Giants Josh in the City : 3/4/2019 4:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314101 Josh in the City said:





Quote:





think Rosen is the answer as their future franchise QB then the fact that they passed him over for a RB last yr reaches a level of foolishness rarely seen. And if they don't think that he's the answer long term, then why would they sacrifice a 2nd round pick (and/or more) to trade for him? It's not like he did anything this past season to make you believe in him more now than you did a year ago (though the opposite is true). Unless the people running this team are in totally over their heads, there is just no way this report can be true.









dude/...they had ONE pick. they went for a HoF caliber RB...now they could have a chance at a franchise guy. they could have easily just like barkley THAT much more..

I'm not saying that getting Rosen AND Barkley isn't great. I'm saying if they thought he was that level of QB last yr and passed on him for ANY RB then that's on a whole new level of stupid. I actually like Rosen as a QB but have serious concerns about his ability to stay on the field. In comment 14314112 BleedBlue said:I'm not saying that getting Rosen AND Barkley isn't great. I'm saying if they thought he was that level of QB last yr and passed on him for ANY RB then that's on a whole new level of stupid. I actually like Rosen as a QB but have serious concerns about his ability to stay on the field.

RE: RE: Robbie BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314139 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





those are just reasons to trade AZ. His market should be sky high, so why only a 3rd unless there’s something we don’t know?



Makes no sense to settle for a 3rd, they be better off just keeping him and try shopping again next year.







How does having Rosen sit increase his value? I think a first can be had in the right situation. One, a team is desperate enough like Washington. Two, teams have multiple picks and a need. But Arizona has killed Rosen's value. They have little leverage. A bidding war is their best bet. Next year will not help that. A high second makes perfect sense. A first? Possible. A third, doubt it gets that low.



literally agree with everytihng you said. i also said a bidding war could happen and thats how they will get best value. that doesnt increase if he just sits on bench. they re better off trading him ASAP and it starts with a high second PlUS minimum IMO.



id def offer #37 and a 2020 2 or 3 to start if im the giants. In comment 14314148 robbieballs2003 said:literally agree with everytihng you said. i also said a bidding war could happen and thats how they will get best value. that doesnt increase if he just sits on bench. they re better off trading him ASAP and it starts with a high second PlUS minimum IMO.id def offer #37 and a 2020 2 or 3 to start if im the giants.

You don’t just “take what you can get” UConn4523 : 3/4/2019 4:19 pm : link there won’t be just 1 team I nterested, it will be more like 5-10 teams interested. Supply and demand still exists, and regardless of him never playing for Arizona again, they hold the cards when determining who to trade him to.

I don't think so..... Doomster : 3/4/2019 4:19 pm : link Long said it

BillyM : 3:51 pm : link : reply

If you can get rosen for a second rounder.

(First of all, that is not going to happen).....



1. you have your qb of future for value less than last year, based on skills.

(He is no guarantee)...



2. you keep #6 for DE or OT. Amazing

(No, the Cards want a #1)....



3. You cut Eli, and save that money to fill the void of ALL picks you lost. In FA

(See #4)....



4. You franchise Collins and grab free safety in draft.

(Money you save cutting Eli pays for Collins.....but you have to franchise Collins by tomorrow.....and are you cutting Eli tomorrow, or before/after March 17th?)....



5. you load O line and d line the rest of the way

(with all those late round picks?)....



Best way to get this team back in two years for playoff run

(A run or real contention? We had a run in 2016 that didn't last too long.)...

I AcidTest : 3/4/2019 4:19 pm : link think Rosen is much better than any QB in this draft, but others who know more have stated that the Giants are not enamored with his personality. For that reason alone, I strongly doubt he'll be traded to the Giants.

If his value won’t increase by sitting UConn4523 : 3/4/2019 4:20 pm : link then it won’t decrease either. Not sure yo

RE: RE: RE: If the Giants BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314112 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 14314101 Josh in the City said:





Quote:





think Rosen is the answer as their future franchise QB then the fact that they passed him over for a RB last yr reaches a level of foolishness rarely seen. And if they don't think that he's the answer long term, then why would they sacrifice a 2nd round pick (and/or more) to trade for him? It's not like he did anything this past season to make you believe in him more now than you did a year ago (though the opposite is true). Unless the people running this team are in totally over their heads, there is just no way this report can be true.









dude/...they had ONE pick. they went for a HoF caliber RB...now they could have a chance at a franchise guy. they could have easily just like barkley THAT much more..





I'm not saying that getting Rosen AND Barkley isn't great. I'm saying if they thought he was that level of QB last yr and passed on him for ANY RB then that's on a whole new level of stupid. I actually like Rosen as a QB but have serious concerns about his ability to stay on the field.



simple...we needed a GAURANTEE and barkley was as close as you will get. they simply had him that much higher....if barkley goes one, giants easily could have slid back and taken rosen or just taken him at 2. point being they felt eli had 2-3 more in him and barkley is generational where the brain trust couldnt agree on which of 4 QBs was best...



i think this is a seriously good move if they do it. In comment 14314150 Josh in the City said:simple...we needed a GAURANTEE and barkley was as close as you will get. they simply had him that much higher....if barkley goes one, giants easily could have slid back and taken rosen or just taken him at 2. point being they felt eli had 2-3 more in him and barkley is generational where the brain trust couldnt agree on which of 4 QBs was best...i think this is a seriously good move if they do it.

the Giants are dd in Mass : 3/4/2019 4:20 pm : link simply bumping up the asking price for the Redskins, it make no sense otherwise. Unless he was their highest rated QB last year but significantly below their top tier. In which case getting him for a 2nd or 3rd would fill a huge hole.

RE: If his value won’t increase by sitting BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:21 pm : link

Quote: then it won’t decrease either. Not sure yo



it absolutely decreases. he is losing year of cost control plus there is no tape on him. his value is highest now unless he plays and has a great year but he wont because murray will be the new QB in zona. In comment 14314156 UConn4523 said:it absolutely decreases. he is losing year of cost control plus there is no tape on him. his value is highest now unless he plays and has a great year but he wont because murray will be the new QB in zona.

I put little stock in the report, but this does seem to be an avenue Dry Lightning : 3/4/2019 4:22 pm : link to get a QB. A few reasons I don't think it is true. If the Giants loved Rosen, they would have taken him last year. If the Cardinals still loved Rosen, and did not think he was NOT the answer, they would not get rid of him. Remember, they traded UP to get him last year. This has to be done PRIOR to Eli being paid his bonus, because sitting Rosen for year two makes zero sense. Also, if you put him behind Eli he is a drama queen and we would have the bad ending no one wants with Eli. I do understand why some people would be in favor of this move. It could turn out to be the right one. There has just been so much smoke about him being a headcase, it gives me real pause.

Sorry that got cut off UConn4523 : 3/4/2019 4:22 pm : link not sure you guys realize how shitty a 3rd round pick is for compensation. We got a 3rd for JPP - think about that. An expensive player who didn’t live up to his contract was traded for the same price as a franchise QB on a rookie deal? What was the Giants leverage?

If the rumors are true Mike from Ohio : 3/4/2019 4:23 pm : link the Cards need to trade Murray before the draft. After they select Murray, they are almost forced to trade Rosen and will have a harder time negotiating. I think they almost have to trade him prior to the draft.



I doubt that a third is the best they can do for a QB that was picked in the top 10 last year. He didn't light the world up this year, but neither did Darnold or Allen. And Rosen clearly had less to work with than both of them. He still has value, but likely a 2nd round pick not a 3rd.



Finally, I have no idea if the Giants like him, but if they do they need to get a trade done prior to 3/17 so they can release Eli. They would have already lost one year of Rosen's cost controlled contract and letting him learn behind Eli would not only be a slap that he is not ready after playing most of last season, but would also cost another year of his rookie contract. If they acquire him he needs to start the season.



I don't think it happens, but if it happens it needs to be in the next two weeks.

RE: You don’t just “take what you can get” robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 4:23 pm : link

Quote: there won’t be just 1 team I nterested, it will be more like 5-10 teams interested. Supply and demand still exists, and regardless of him never playing for Arizona again, they hold the cards when determining who to trade him to.



Depends on what you mean by take what you can get. If it is a third then yes I can see them juat holding onto him. A 2nd? They are better off taking that than holding onto him. In comment 14314153 UConn4523 said:Depends on what you mean by take what you can get. If it is a third then yes I can see them juat holding onto him. A 2nd? They are better off taking that than holding onto him.

RE: Sorry that got cut off BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:23 pm : link

Quote: not sure you guys realize how shitty a 3rd round pick is for compensation. We got a 3rd for JPP - think about that. An expensive player who didn’t live up to his contract was traded for the same price as a franchise QB on a rookie deal? What was the Giants leverage?



a 3rd wont happen. already said its gonna take 2-3 picks and one of those has to be a high second or a first rounder. the straight up 3rd rounder is a joke In comment 14314162 UConn4523 said:a 3rd wont happen. already said its gonna take 2-3 picks and one of those has to be a high second or a first rounder. the straight up 3rd rounder is a joke

RE: RE: If his value won’t increase by sitting UConn4523 : 3/4/2019 4:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314156 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





then it won’t decrease either. Not sure yo







it absolutely decreases. he is losing year of cost control plus there is no tape on him. his value is highest now unless he plays and has a great year but he wont because murray will be the new QB in zona.



So it would drop to a 4? Haha. Did you see what Garoppolo got for playing a few games WITH a new contract after that?



We are talking about the QB position, right? In comment 14314159 BleedBlue said:So it would drop to a 4? Haha. Did you see what Garoppolo got for playing a few games WITH a new contract after that?We are talking about the QB position, right?

RE: RE: RE: If his value won’t increase by sitting BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314159 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 14314156 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





then it won’t decrease either. Not sure yo







it absolutely decreases. he is losing year of cost control plus there is no tape on him. his value is highest now unless he plays and has a great year but he wont because murray will be the new QB in zona.







So it would drop to a 4? Haha. Did you see what Garoppolo got for playing a few games WITH a new contract after that?



We are talking about the QB position, right?





uconn, i have addressed SEVERAL times that a 3rd is a joke. that GM if true was being facetious or downplaying the value....



i agree a 3rd is a joke, but the cards have ZERO leverage once they draft murray. teams know they will settle for a second rounder to get as close to making up what they lost to get rosen. that to the cards will be the cost of getting the better fit at QB In comment 14314170 UConn4523 said:uconn, i have addressed SEVERAL times that a 3rd is a joke. that GM if true was being facetious or downplaying the value....i agree a 3rd is a joke, but the cards have ZERO leverage once they draft murray. teams know they will settle for a second rounder to get as close to making up what they lost to get rosen. that to the cards will be the cost of getting the better fit at QB

well it would be DG's version of Accorsi Rocky369 : 3/4/2019 4:26 pm : link build the team around a QB you traded for rather than drafted.

I Really Hope The Rosen To The Giants Talk Trainmaster : 3/4/2019 4:26 pm : link Is either a smokescreen to hide the Giants real plans or a way to drive up the price for the Redskins.

RE: RE: RE: If his value won’t increase by sitting robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 4:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314159 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 14314156 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





then it won’t decrease either. Not sure yo







it absolutely decreases. he is losing year of cost control plus there is no tape on him. his value is highest now unless he plays and has a great year but he wont because murray will be the new QB in zona.







So it would drop to a 4? Haha. Did you see what Garoppolo got for playing a few games WITH a new contract after that?



We are talking about the QB position, right?



Rosen and Murray are totally different players. Jimmy G, like all NE QBs, excel in that system. Weren't the backup QBs on NE like 16-0 when Brady was out? They have shown they can play in that system and have success. Rosen would be in a system totally not tailored for his skill set. Could his value increase? Possibly but not likely. He'd need Murray to get seriously hurt and excel in a system not designed for him. In comment 14314170 UConn4523 said:Rosen and Murray are totally different players. Jimmy G, like all NE QBs, excel in that system. Weren't the backup QBs on NE like 16-0 when Brady was out? They have shown they can play in that system and have success. Rosen would be in a system totally not tailored for his skill set. Could his value increase? Possibly but not likely. He'd need Murray to get seriously hurt and excel in a system not designed for him.

Arizona gives up a 3rd and a 5th.... MOOPS : 3/4/2019 4:28 pm : link to move up 5 spots to draft Rosen.

Arizona starts Rosen for 14 games and decides he's not the real deal and kicks him to the curb so they can draft the real deal.

And we want to trade for Rosen becauuuusssssseeeee why exactly?



RE: RE: If Rosen could had for a #2 pick, let alone a #3 pick JonC : 3/4/2019 4:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314129 JonC said:





Quote:





you've got to ask yourself why, and then run away.







Because Arizona got a new coach that wants to run a system that Murray fits better in and you can only play one QB at a time. So, if they tailor an offense around Murray it isn't like Rosen fits that.



Teams do not often push away top 10 picks in this manner. In comment 14314131 robbieballs2003 said:Teams do not often push away top 10 picks in this manner.

Here is the best trade Rjanyg : 3/4/2019 4:29 pm : link Arizona gets our 2019 2nd round pick and late 4th round pick ( from the Saints ), Olivier Vernon and a 2020 3rd round pick.



We get Josh Rosen and a 2019 4th round pick (first of day 3 ).



Arizona basically gets the QB they want, a starting quality 28 year old 4-3 Pass Rusher to have opposite Jones, basically swapping 4th round picks so no big loss for them plus a 3rd rounder in 2020.



That is more than fair to AZ and gets us our future QB and we get an earlier 4th which is good since we don't have a 3rd. Plus we keep our first rounder this year to get a front 7 stud.

RE: Arizona gives up a 3rd and a 5th.... BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:29 pm : link

Quote: to move up 5 spots to draft Rosen.

Arizona starts Rosen for 14 games and decides he's not the real deal and kicks him to the curb so they can draft the real deal.

And we want to trade for Rosen becauuuusssssseeeee why exactly?



how do we know they have decided rosen isnt the real deal? are you sure its not just a hey we like murray for our scheme? In comment 14314181 MOOPS said:how do we know they have decided rosen isnt the real deal? are you sure its not just a hey we like murray for our scheme?

RE: Arizona gives up a 3rd and a 5th.... cokeduplt : 3/4/2019 4:30 pm : link

Quote: to move up 5 spots to draft Rosen.

Arizona starts Rosen for 14 games and decides he's not the real deal and kicks him to the curb so they can draft the real deal.

And we want to trade for Rosen becauuuusssssseeeee why exactly?



Because he’s better than any qb in this draft easily and we could get him for a second rounder possibly. If someone told me before the draft last year war the giants could somehow get Barkley and Rosen I’d be doing more backflips than JPP. It’s a no brainer In comment 14314181 MOOPS said:Because he’s better than any qb in this draft easily and we could get him for a second rounder possibly. If someone told me before the draft last year war the giants could somehow get Barkley and Rosen I’d be doing more backflips than JPP. It’s a no brainer

RE: RE: If Rosen could had for a #2 pick, let alone a #3 pick JonC : 3/4/2019 4:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314129 JonC said:





Quote:





you've got to ask yourself why, and then run away.









this is flawed logic.



if the cards take murray, rosen literally isnt going to play another down. they will take what they can get for him. if there is a bidding war sure it prob turns into a first rounder going to arizona, but lets not act like they can just hold out until they get one. they will be handcuffed and teams know this.



a early #2 plus can get it done.



#37

2020 2nd isnt a bad package. sure its not #10 overall but zona would consider this the cost of getting a better scheme fit QB for new GM and coach



It's not flawed. You need to consider the unknowns that AZ has discovered. See my prior post. In comment 14314133 BleedBlue said:It's not flawed. You need to consider the unknowns that AZ has discovered. See my prior post.

RE: .... 81_Great_Dane : 3/4/2019 4:31 pm : link

Quote: They won't trade the 6th overall for him.



It just won't happen.



2nd for Rosen and a 2nd day pick is more likely if anything. If you love the guy, you go get him, like they did with Eli. If you don't, you don't. But I think the #6 overall is too much straight-up for Rosen. However, if the Giants really love him, then they might be willing to do a package including a 2020 pick. Like: 2020 first-round pick, 2019 second-round and a 2019 fourth-round pick for Rosen and a 2019 third-round pick.



I would also have to think seriously about a deal along the lines of: Giants 2019 first-rounder for Rosen and the Cards' 2019 second-rounder. Depends on how much each side values Rosen. In comment 14314088 Toth029 said:If you love the guy, you go get him, like they did with Eli. If you don't, you don't. But I think the #6 overall is too much straight-up for Rosen. However, if the Giants really love him, then they might be willing to do a package including a 2020 pick. Like: 2020 first-round pick, 2019 second-round and a 2019 fourth-round pick for Rosen and a 2019 third-round pick.I would also have to think seriously about a deal along the lines of: Giants 2019 first-rounder for Rosen and the Cards' 2019 second-rounder. Depends on how much each side values Rosen.

Miller TyreeHelmet : 3/4/2019 4:32 pm : link Is a completely unreliable. This guys is a clown and not plugged into the league. Guys like this just throw shit out and hope it sticks. No chance he has legit sources high up with the Giants...

RE: RE: RE: If Rosen could had for a #2 pick, let alone a #3 pick BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314133 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 14314129 JonC said:





Quote:





you've got to ask yourself why, and then run away.









this is flawed logic.



if the cards take murray, rosen literally isnt going to play another down. they will take what they can get for him. if there is a bidding war sure it prob turns into a first rounder going to arizona, but lets not act like they can just hold out until they get one. they will be handcuffed and teams know this.



a early #2 plus can get it done.



#37

2020 2nd isnt a bad package. sure its not #10 overall but zona would consider this the cost of getting a better scheme fit QB for new GM and coach







It's not flawed. You need to consider the unknowns that AZ has discovered. See my prior post.



youre claiming the cards dont like rosen and thats the reason for this? it has nothing to do with the new coach loving murray and believing he fits their scheme better? In comment 14314190 JonC said:youre claiming the cards dont like rosen and thats the reason for this? it has nothing to do with the new coach loving murray and believing he fits their scheme better?

I said this on another Rosen thread jayg5 : 3/4/2019 4:32 pm : link What would Jared Goffs trade value had been after his rookie year?

RE: RE: RE: If Rosen could had for a #2 pick, let alone a #3 pick robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 4:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314131 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 14314129 JonC said:





Quote:





you've got to ask yourself why, and then run away.







Because Arizona got a new coach that wants to run a system that Murray fits better in and you can only play one QB at a time. So, if they tailor an offense around Murray it isn't like Rosen fits that.







Teams do not often push away top 10 picks in this manner.



They also don't have the gift of foresight. They didn't know they'd fire their first year HC. They didn't know they'd have the top pick. And they didn't know they'd hire a guy with a connection to Murray in terms of recruiting and respect for his game.



It doesn't mean Rosen is perfect or that he didn't rub people the wrong way there. But what you are saying doesn't mean he did either. There are plenty of examples around the NFL where teams were initially wrong about players. Favre, Young, Rodgers dropping, Brady going in the 6th, Romo going undrafted, etc. In comment 14314183 JonC said:They also don't have the gift of foresight. They didn't know they'd fire their first year HC. They didn't know they'd have the top pick. And they didn't know they'd hire a guy with a connection to Murray in terms of recruiting and respect for his game.It doesn't mean Rosen is perfect or that he didn't rub people the wrong way there. But what you are saying doesn't mean he did either. There are plenty of examples around the NFL where teams were initially wrong about players. Favre, Young, Rodgers dropping, Brady going in the 6th, Romo going undrafted, etc.

RE: RE: RE: RE: If Rosen could had for a #2 pick, let alone a #3 pick JonC : 3/4/2019 4:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314190 JonC said:





Quote:





In comment 14314133 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 14314129 JonC said:





Quote:





you've got to ask yourself why, and then run away.









this is flawed logic.



if the cards take murray, rosen literally isnt going to play another down. they will take what they can get for him. if there is a bidding war sure it prob turns into a first rounder going to arizona, but lets not act like they can just hold out until they get one. they will be handcuffed and teams know this.



a early #2 plus can get it done.



#37

2020 2nd isnt a bad package. sure its not #10 overall but zona would consider this the cost of getting a better scheme fit QB for new GM and coach







It's not flawed. You need to consider the unknowns that AZ has discovered. See my prior post.







youre claiming the cards dont like rosen and thats the reason for this? it has nothing to do with the new coach loving murray and believing he fits their scheme better?



It's all of the above, not just the parts that suit your argument I'm wary of a prospect being traded after one year when he came with known personality quirks In comment 14314195 BleedBlue said:It's all of the above, not just the parts that suit your argument I'm wary of a prospect being traded after one year when he came with known personality quirks

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If Rosen could had for a #2 pick, let alone a #3 pick BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314195 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 14314190 JonC said:





Quote:





In comment 14314133 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 14314129 JonC said:





Quote:





you've got to ask yourself why, and then run away.









this is flawed logic.



if the cards take murray, rosen literally isnt going to play another down. they will take what they can get for him. if there is a bidding war sure it prob turns into a first rounder going to arizona, but lets not act like they can just hold out until they get one. they will be handcuffed and teams know this.



a early #2 plus can get it done.



#37

2020 2nd isnt a bad package. sure its not #10 overall but zona would consider this the cost of getting a better scheme fit QB for new GM and coach







It's not flawed. You need to consider the unknowns that AZ has discovered. See my prior post.







youre claiming the cards dont like rosen and thats the reason for this? it has nothing to do with the new coach loving murray and believing he fits their scheme better?







It's all of the above, not just the parts that suit your argument I'm wary of a prospect being traded after one year when he came with known personality quirks



okay, but they arent just dumping rosen because they dont like him. they have a chance to get a guy with connections to their new head coach. they have a chance to get a guy who is explosive and fits the offense. rosen is also from previous regime, so it could be as simple as wanting their guy. i think people are reading to much into this. In comment 14314199 JonC said:okay, but they arent just dumping rosen because they dont like him. they have a chance to get a guy with connections to their new head coach. they have a chance to get a guy who is explosive and fits the offense. rosen is also from previous regime, so it could be as simple as wanting their guy. i think people are reading to much into this.

Trade them Lauletta and a 4th this year montanagiant : 3/4/2019 4:37 pm : link With the chance to pick up an additional higher rd pick in a future draft if he achieves some set goals

I get it, but it's a very forgiving perspective JonC : 3/4/2019 4:38 pm : link And some here are so desperate for a QB the logic doesn't entirely stand up on own.

RE: Trade them Lauletta and a 4th this year Danny Kanell : 3/4/2019 4:38 pm : link

Quote: With the chance to pick up an additional higher rd pick in a future draft if he achieves some set goals



lol In comment 14314205 montanagiant said:lol

Robbie UConn4523 : 3/4/2019 4:38 pm : link I’m talking about what was given up for JG in the final year of his deal + the big contract afterwards, compared to what you are suggesting for Rosen, a guy who’d be a “franchise guy” and has a year of NFL experience already.



In sum, he played about 12 more games than JG and costs a hell of a lot less. So why would that only net you a 3rd?

RE: Robbie robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 4:40 pm : link

Quote: I’m talking about what was given up for JG in the final year of his deal + the big contract afterwards, compared to what you are suggesting for Rosen, a guy who’d be a “franchise guy” and has a year of NFL experience already.



In sum, he played about 12 more games than JG and costs a hell of a lot less. So why would that only net you a 3rd?



Why do you keep saying third? Because that is what someone said? The two people you are going back and forth with on here have never said a third and you just keep ignoring that. Not sure why. In comment 14314209 UConn4523 said:Why do you keep saying third? Because that is what someone said? The two people you are going back and forth with on here have never said a third and you just keep ignoring that. Not sure why.

RE: I get it, but it's a very forgiving perspective BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:40 pm : link

Quote: And some here are so desperate for a QB the logic doesn't entirely stand up on own.



i get what youre saying jon, but the whole personality thing is on the giants. they have to figure that out. roster wise and team building wise this is a no brainer for the giants. of course rosen has to check out but our owners spoke pretty highly of him no? DG has knocked down the idea he doesnt love football...



again...its possible and if he checks out with giants in terms of attitude its a great move In comment 14314206 JonC said:i get what youre saying jon, but the whole personality thing is on the giants. they have to figure that out. roster wise and team building wise this is a no brainer for the giants. of course rosen has to check out but our owners spoke pretty highly of him no? DG has knocked down the idea he doesnt love football...again...its possible and if he checks out with giants in terms of attitude its a great move

Then why do you keep responding? UConn4523 : 3/4/2019 4:41 pm : link the OP is about a 3rd and you keep refuting my posts. Why?

RE: RE: Robbie BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314209 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





I’m talking about what was given up for JG in the final year of his deal + the big contract afterwards, compared to what you are suggesting for Rosen, a guy who’d be a “franchise guy” and has a year of NFL experience already.



In sum, he played about 12 more games than JG and costs a hell of a lot less. So why would that only net you a 3rd?







Why do you keep saying third? Because that is what someone said? The two people you are going back and forth with on here have never said a third and you just keep ignoring that. Not sure why.



yea, no clue how he keeps ignoring that. i havent once said a third is the cost. i know its more and im fine with it. he continues to mention a 3rd In comment 14314212 robbieballs2003 said:yea, no clue how he keeps ignoring that. i havent once said a third is the cost. i know its more and im fine with it. he continues to mention a 3rd

Sorry not the OP but the other post UConn4523 : 3/4/2019 4:42 pm : link that everyone is referring to.



My point remains, why wouldn’t their price be a first?

RE: RE: I get it, but it's a very forgiving perspective JonC : 3/4/2019 4:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314206 JonC said:





Quote:





And some here are so desperate for a QB the logic doesn't entirely stand up on own.







i get what youre saying jon, but the whole personality thing is on the giants. they have to figure that out. roster wise and team building wise this is a no brainer for the giants. of course rosen has to check out but our owners spoke pretty highly of him no? DG has knocked down the idea he doesnt love football...



again...its possible and if he checks out with giants in terms of attitude its a great move



His attitude and personality are what cost him at draft time. That's what I'm getting at. In comment 14314214 BleedBlue said:His attitude and personality are what cost him at draft time. That's what I'm getting at.

RE: Sorry not the OP but the other post BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:44 pm : link

Quote: that everyone is referring to.



My point remains, why wouldn’t their price be a first?





the cardinals never came out with a price. a third is stupid speculation, its gonna cost more. youre saying because the price in dumb article is low means zona isnt going to trade him? if they take murray,rosen is gone. its gonna happen. we all know the cost is more than a third. the susbtance of the article for me is that the giants could have interest. fuck the third, we know it takes more In comment 14314220 UConn4523 said:the cardinals never came out with a price. a third is stupid speculation, its gonna cost more. youre saying because the price in dumb article is low means zona isnt going to trade him? if they take murray,rosen is gone. its gonna happen. we all know the cost is more than a third. the susbtance of the article for me is that the giants could have interest. fuck the third, we know it takes more

RE: RE: RE: I get it, but it's a very forgiving perspective BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314214 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 14314206 JonC said:





Quote:





And some here are so desperate for a QB the logic doesn't entirely stand up on own.







i get what youre saying jon, but the whole personality thing is on the giants. they have to figure that out. roster wise and team building wise this is a no brainer for the giants. of course rosen has to check out but our owners spoke pretty highly of him no? DG has knocked down the idea he doesnt love football...



again...its possible and if he checks out with giants in terms of attitude its a great move







His attitude and personality are what cost him at draft time. That's what I'm getting at.



fair enough, who is to say the giants feel okay dealing a second plus for him but not taking him 2 overall over a generational HOF talent? In comment 14314226 JonC said:fair enough, who is to say the giants feel okay dealing a second plus for him but not taking him 2 overall over a generational HOF talent?

RE: Sorry not the OP but the other post montanagiant : 3/4/2019 4:45 pm : link

Quote: that everyone is referring to.



My point remains, why wouldn’t their price be a first?

Because no matter what many say on here, the fact that a team wants to trade away the 10th player selected last year who started as your QB is indeed a red flag.



I get all the arguments about this being a new regime and all that but that stigma of already wanting to trade him hinders his value. Especially given some of the question marks he had about attitude and such prior to the draft. In comment 14314220 UConn4523 said:Because no matter what many say on here, the fact that a team wants to trade away the 10th player selected last year who started as your QB is indeed a red flag.I get all the arguments about this being a new regime and all that but that stigma of already wanting to trade him hinders his value. Especially given some of the question marks he had about attitude and such prior to the draft.

RE: RE: RE: I get it, but it's a very forgiving perspective montanagiant : 3/4/2019 4:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314214 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 14314206 JonC said:





Quote:





And some here are so desperate for a QB the logic doesn't entirely stand up on own.







i get what youre saying jon, but the whole personality thing is on the giants. they have to figure that out. roster wise and team building wise this is a no brainer for the giants. of course rosen has to check out but our owners spoke pretty highly of him no? DG has knocked down the idea he doesnt love football...



again...its possible and if he checks out with giants in terms of attitude its a great move







His attitude and personality are what cost him at draft time. That's what I'm getting at.

And add to that the fact his HC at UCLA did not give a real glowing report about him prior to the draft In comment 14314226 JonC said:And add to that the fact his HC at UCLA did not give a real glowing report about him prior to the draft

I agree with this Leg of Theismann : 3/4/2019 4:47 pm : link If Rosen doesn't work out we can have an extra 1 next year to deal for Tua or Fromm.



But if we get Rosen and trade down to #13 or #15, we need to go OT in round 1 or 2. In round 1 probably best defender who falls to us, in round 2 go OT. There's no point in getting Rosen if you aren't going to solidify the O-Line.



What do you guys think of signing Matt Paradis (center)? He's a UFA and I think could be a solid starter.

RE: If the rumors are true bw in dc : 3/4/2019 4:49 pm : link

Quote:



I doubt that a third is the best they can do for a QB that was picked in the top 10 last year. He didn't light the world up this year, but neither did Darnold or Allen. And Rosen clearly had less to work with than both of them. He still has value, but likely a 2nd round pick not a 3rd.







Maybe Keim is putting a made up low ball comp out there to generate more interests...





"Hey, only a third for Rosen? Better call out there..." In comment 14314164 Mike from Ohio said:Maybe Keim is putting a made up low ball comp out there to generate more interests..."Hey, only a third for Rosen? Better call out there..."

It is very possible that the Cards soured on Rosen Mike from Ohio : 3/4/2019 4:49 pm : link It is also possible that Murray is just a better fit for the system their new coach wants to install. But is most likely a combination of the two.



If you are the Cards and the coach you just hired - that obviously you believe in since you hired him - is pounding the table for a unique talent that he knows, do you take a chance and give him what he asks for, or do you cling to a decision made by the prior regime because you don't want to make them look bad? If Kingsbury is pounding the table for Murray and you saddle him with Rosen when Murray is available, how is that not even more dysfunctional than salvaging what you can for Rosen when he was a top 10 pick last year?



Again, I never loved Rosen and I understand the Giants may just feed this rumor mill to up the price if Washington is trying to get Rosen, but I think simply saying "The Cards gave up on him, why would we want him?" is not looking at the entire picture.

RE: It is very possible that the Cards soured on Rosen BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 4:51 pm : link

Quote: It is also possible that Murray is just a better fit for the system their new coach wants to install. But is most likely a combination of the two.



If you are the Cards and the coach you just hired - that obviously you believe in since you hired him - is pounding the table for a unique talent that he knows, do you take a chance and give him what he asks for, or do you cling to a decision made by the prior regime because you don't want to make them look bad? If Kingsbury is pounding the table for Murray and you saddle him with Rosen when Murray is available, how is that not even more dysfunctional than salvaging what you can for Rosen when he was a top 10 pick last year?



Again, I never loved Rosen and I understand the Giants may just feed this rumor mill to up the price if Washington is trying to get Rosen, but I think simply saying "The Cards gave up on him, why would we want him?" is not looking at the entire picture.



+1



the new coach is probably pounding the table for murray and the new regime could say hey lets make it happen this is our guy. they will lose value based on what it cost to get rosen and what they will get but they will consider that the cost of getting a better scheme fit at QB who the new HC wants In comment 14314247 Mike from Ohio said:+1the new coach is probably pounding the table for murray and the new regime could say hey lets make it happen this is our guy. they will lose value based on what it cost to get rosen and what they will get but they will consider that the cost of getting a better scheme fit at QB who the new HC wants

RE: RE: RE: RE: If the Giants VinegarPeppers : 3/4/2019 4:54 pm : link





In comment

Quote: In comment 14314150 Josh in the City said:





Quote:





In comment 14314112 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 14314101 Josh in the City said:





Quote:





think Rosen is the answer as their future franchise QB then the fact that they passed him over for a RB last yr reaches a level of foolishness rarely seen. And if they don't think that he's the answer long term, then why would they sacrifice a 2nd round pick (and/or more) to trade for him? It's not like he did anything this past season to make you believe in him more now than you did a year ago (though the opposite is true). Unless the people running this team are in totally over their heads, there is just no way this report can be true.









dude/...they had ONE pick. they went for a HoF caliber RB...now they could have a chance at a franchise guy. they could have easily just like barkley THAT much more..





I'm not saying that getting Rosen AND Barkley isn't great. I'm saying if they thought he was that level of QB last yr and passed on him for ANY RB then that's on a whole new level of stupid. I actually like Rosen as a QB but have serious concerns about his ability to stay on the field.







simple...we needed a GAURANTEE and barkley was as close as you will get. they simply had him that much higher....if barkley goes one, giants easily could have slid back and taken rosen or just taken him at 2. point being they felt eli had 2-3 more in him and barkley is generational where the brain trust couldnt agree on which of 4 QBs was best...



i think this is a seriously good move if they do it. I think the Giants would have taken Quentin Nelson had Barkley gone first.In comment 14314157 BleedBlue said:

RE: RE: Sorry not the OP but the other post UConn4523 : 3/4/2019 4:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314220 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





that everyone is referring to.



My point remains, why wouldn’t their price be a first?





Because no matter what many say on here, the fact that a team wants to trade away the 10th player selected last year who started as your QB is indeed a red flag.



I get all the arguments about this being a new regime and all that but that stigma of already wanting to trade him hinders his value. Especially given some of the question marks he had about attitude and such prior to the draft.



I don’t disagree, it gives me great pause. But it’s the NFL, just look at some of the QB trades over the years. Just look at the redskins who can’t do anything in FA at the QB position and will likely miss the top 3 in this draft as well. It’s cheaper for them to spend #15 than a bunch of future picks to get into the top 5. In comment 14314232 montanagiant said:I don’t disagree, it gives me great pause. But it’s the NFL, just look at some of the QB trades over the years. Just look at the redskins who can’t do anything in FA at the QB position and will likely miss the top 3 in this draft as well. It’s cheaper for them to spend #15 than a bunch of future picks to get into the top 5.

Would have = speculation The_Boss : 3/4/2019 5:05 pm : link I would have serious interest in banging Ariana Grande.

RE: RE: It would make sense for the Giants Go Terps : 3/4/2019 5:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314128 Go Terps said:





Quote:





But that's no reason to think it'll happen. Pipe dream.







if cards take murray rosen WILL be traded. its not a pipe dream



It's a pipe dream that Gettleman would trade for him. In comment 14314135 BleedBlue said:It's a pipe dream that Gettleman would trade for him.

RE: RE: RE: It would make sense for the Giants BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 5:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314135 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 14314128 Go Terps said:





Quote:





But that's no reason to think it'll happen. Pipe dream.







if cards take murray rosen WILL be traded. its not a pipe dream







It's a pipe dream that Gettleman would trade for him.



no basis for that to be stated as fact bud. time will tell In comment 14314275 Go Terps said:no basis for that to be stated as fact bud. time will tell

. Go Terps : 3/4/2019 5:09 pm : link The basis is they've told us Eli is the quarterback. Why trade for a QB to have him sit behind Eli?

RE: . BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 5:10 pm : link

Quote: The basis is they've told us Eli is the quarterback. Why trade for a QB to have him sit behind Eli?



yes this would be the first time front office personnell didnt tell the truth before march.



the cards said rosen is there guy.... In comment 14314290 Go Terps said:yes this would be the first time front office personnell didnt tell the truth before march.the cards said rosen is there guy....

if we got Rosen GeneInCal : 3/4/2019 5:16 pm : link You would still play Eli. Rosen needs a reset and needs to learn from Eli. There is no rush to get this right.

If the Giants got "crazy" and traded AZ their 2nd and a 7th for Rosen SGMen : 3/4/2019 5:22 pm : link You would need to do it BEFORE ELI is paid his bonus in March. Eli would be released and you start over with Rosen the #1; Lauletta the #2 (maybe...Tanney was re-signed) and the new regime starts a new era.



I don't care for Rosen really...but he may be better than Haskins or Murray in the long run. But I've read that Rosen doesn't "LOVE" football. He is a bit arrogant too which may rub players wrong ala ex-Giant QB Dave Brown.

RE: if we got Rosen Go Terps : 3/4/2019 5:24 pm : link

Quote: You would still play Eli. Rosen needs a reset and needs to learn from Eli. There is no rush to get this right.



What is he going to learn from Eli? This is the most overblown concept on this board. In comment 14314308 GeneInCal said:What is he going to learn from Eli? This is the most overblown concept on this board.

RE: if we got Rosen GiantGrit : 3/4/2019 5:34 pm : link

Quote: You would still play Eli. Rosen needs a reset and needs to learn from Eli. There is no rush to get this right.



I'd have to disagree. You trade for Rosen, he should start day 1. In comment 14314308 GeneInCal said:I'd have to disagree. You trade for Rosen, he should start day 1.

Rosen's grabbing his head after getting hit Vanzetti : 3/4/2019 5:34 pm : link is a huge red flag. Saw him do it at least a half dozen times



I think if he can stay healthy, he can be a good QB.



But not sure he is the guy for Giants. Plus, DG might go to jail for playing Rosen behind this OL.

Do you guys really think that one org. doesn't know what is happening Ivan15 : 3/4/2019 5:59 pm : link elsewhere?



The Giants know what Rosen eats for breakfast, what bars he hangs out in, and whether he squats when he pees.



And if the Cards get rid of him, the Giants will know why.



There is so much movement of players and coaches in the NFL that nothing is a secret.

Lot of the negative things being said about Rosen joeinpa : 3/4/2019 6:00 pm : link Based on a bad rookie year could have been said about Goff after his first season

RE: If they trade for Rosen he needs to play santacruzom : 3/4/2019 6:00 pm : link

Quote: .



Imagine trading for Rosen, and then having him sit behind Eli...



That would... not be funny. In comment 14314071 Sean said:Imagine trading for Rosen, and then having him sit behind Eli...That would... not be funny.

RE: RE: It is very possible that the Cards soured on Rosen AcidTest : 3/4/2019 6:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314247 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





It is also possible that Murray is just a better fit for the system their new coach wants to install. But is most likely a combination of the two.



If you are the Cards and the coach you just hired - that obviously you believe in since you hired him - is pounding the table for a unique talent that he knows, do you take a chance and give him what he asks for, or do you cling to a decision made by the prior regime because you don't want to make them look bad? If Kingsbury is pounding the table for Murray and you saddle him with Rosen when Murray is available, how is that not even more dysfunctional than salvaging what you can for Rosen when he was a top 10 pick last year?



Again, I never loved Rosen and I understand the Giants may just feed this rumor mill to up the price if Washington is trying to get Rosen, but I think simply saying "The Cards gave up on him, why would we want him?" is not looking at the entire picture.







+1



the new coach is probably pounding the table for murray and the new regime could say hey lets make it happen this is our guy. they will lose value based on what it cost to get rosen and what they will get but they will consider that the cost of getting a better scheme fit at QB who the new HC wants



+2. But I still think he'll end up elsewhere. In comment 14314249 BleedBlue said:+2. But I still think he'll end up elsewhere.

Difficult Thegratefulhead : 3/4/2019 6:06 pm : link Rosen is difficult to discuss here because you don't know who completely dismisses him and because of the hat he wore. I know the Giants were interested enough to send Tish and Mara to talk to him. As far as I know they don't meet with a lot of potential draft picks.

RE: RE: If Rosen could had for a #2 pick, let alone a #3 pick santacruzom : 3/4/2019 6:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314129 JonC said:





Quote:





you've got to ask yourself why, and then run away.







Because Arizona got a new coach that wants to run a system that Murray fits better in and you can only play one QB at a time. So, if they tailor an offense around Murray it isn't like Rosen fits that.



Also, Arizona isn't exactly the model of an shrewdly run team. In comment 14314131 robbieballs2003 said:Also, Arizona isn't exactly the model of an shrewdly run team.

This is All BS Bruner4329 : 3/4/2019 6:09 pm : link Giants were never enamored with Rosen. Aside from the injury concerns there were real concerns about his demeanor and attitude and how he would fit in with the team and the NY market. If anything the year in Arizona proved their concerns. He was not well liked by his teammates and was viewed as standoffish. Als0 the questions the Giants had about his dedication are still there. The guy was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. This is so just a waste of time discussing.

RE: This is All BS robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 6:14 pm : link

Quote: Giants were never enamored with Rosen. Aside from the injury concerns there were real concerns about his demeanor and attitude and how he would fit in with the team and the NY market. If anything the year in Arizona proved their concerns. He was not well liked by his teammates and was viewed as standoffish. Als0 the questions the Giants had about his dedication are still there. The guy was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. This is so just a waste of time discussing.



Huh? Where is there any proof of this? In fact, the exact opposite could be said about his time in Arizona. He was dealt a shit hand with that OL and there was no controversy whatsoever. In comment 14314462 Bruner4329 said:Huh? Where is there any proof of this? In fact, the exact opposite could be said about his time in Arizona. He was dealt a shit hand with that OL and there was no controversy whatsoever.

how the hell can anyone write off Rosen after last year bc4life : 3/4/2019 6:16 pm : link Team only rushed for 83 yards a game. He was averaging 3 sacks per game, almost 6 the last 3 games. Against Detroit - 3 sacks, 8 hits total.



You tell me how you can fairly assess the kid playing for a shit team like that and one that had plans to fire their 1st year HC by middle of the season.

Wonder if they'd take Vernon bc4life : 3/4/2019 6:18 pm : link and if necessary a later round pick this year or 4th next year.

Their new coach has publicly stated, before he go the HC job, PatersonPlank : 3/4/2019 6:23 pm : link that if he was a HC he'd draft Murray first. It has everything to do with this "Texas Tech" scheme and little to do with Rosen. Rosen started most of the season as a rookie, and frankly did as well as could be expected with that crappy team (even Johnson couldn't play behind the line).



Getting Rosen for our #2 and something else would be a dream draft. Lets say we use our #1 on a top DL player. That means in the top of the last two drafts we would have gotten a generation RB, our next franchise QB, our starting LG, and a top DE rusher (or if we choose a top OT).



Also remember Rosen was considered by some scouts/etc to be the top QB in last years QB heavy draft, including our own Sy56.



So we get our franchise guy, with 1 year under his belt, still on his rookie deal. Sign me up

If it takes a 2 bc4life : 3/4/2019 6:31 pm : link I'd prefer it was next years

Arizona can’t be trusted as a judge twostepgiants : 3/4/2019 6:36 pm : link They have done a total rebuild and hired and fired a HC in 1 season and the OC in less than a season.



They have a GM was arrested within last year for a “extreme” DUI.



They proceeded to hire a 39 yr old who was fired in college with a losing record and couldn’t get another HC job in college so he took an OC job for a few weeks before jolting them.



Kingsbury resume seems to be very simply that he resembles McVay.



So they are their defensive HC a year and now hired an offensensive HC. This is a complete direction change. So no real plan.



It’s entirely possible that Arizona is following Kingsbury and thinking Murray is Mahomes and is abandoning all reason and logic and past precedent here for the recent trends.



None of the above make a lot of logical sense.



Maybe Arizona saw the real Rosen and is cutting bait or maybe they are making a foolish move based on a rash judgement.



The Giants would be foolish to not look into Rosen and see if you can pry him away for pennies on the dollar in a 2nd after Cards paid his signing bonus and took the hit for his first year in league.



I wouldn’t give the Cards the benefit of the doubt in terms of assessment and judgement.

RE: If the Giants djm : 3/4/2019 6:52 pm : link

Quote: think Rosen is the answer as their future franchise QB then the fact that they passed him over for a RB last yr reaches a level of foolishness rarely seen. And if they don't think that he's the answer long term, then why would they sacrifice a 2nd round pick (and/or more) to trade for him? It's not like he did anything this past season to make you believe in him more now than you did a year ago (though the opposite is true). Unless the people running this team are in totally over their heads, there is just no way this report can be true.



Jfc make it stop. In comment 14314101 Josh in the City said:Jfc make it stop.

RE: if we got Rosen Jimmy Googs : 3/4/2019 7:03 pm : link

Quote: You would still play Eli. Rosen needs a reset and needs to learn from Eli. There is no rush to get this right.



Yes, by all means...we should slow down this whole improvement thing. In comment 14314308 GeneInCal said:Yes, by all means...we should slow down this whole improvement thing.

RE: RE: RE: It would make sense for the Giants djm : 3/4/2019 7:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314135 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 14314128 Go Terps said:





Quote:





But that's no reason to think it'll happen. Pipe dream.







if cards take murray rosen WILL be traded. its not a pipe dream







It's a pipe dream that Gettleman would trade for him.



Why? Because you want the trade or think it’s a no brainer move? Of course you would dismiss any possibility of the giants doing something that you feel is logical.



Except maybe the giants don’t like rosen. Or maybe they do. In comment 14314275 Go Terps said:Why? Because you want the trade or think it’s a no brainer move? Of course you would dismiss any possibility of the giants doing something that you feel is logical.Except maybe the giants don’t like rosen. Or maybe they do.

RE: If it takes a 2 Jim in Tampa : 3/4/2019 7:14 pm : link

Quote: I'd prefer it was next years

I'd prefer it was next years [/quote]

And I'd prefer that it was a 7th RD pick in 2050. Because I'll be dead by then and won't care quite as much.



Providing the Giants actually want Rosen they'd be lucky to get him for a 2nd RD pick THIS YEAR. AZ is not going to take a 2020 2nd RD pick for Rosen. They will get much better offers. In comment 14314511 bc4life said:I'd prefer it was next years [/quote]And I'd prefer that it was a 7th RD pick in 2050. Because I'll be dead by then and won't care quite as much.Providing the Giants actually want Rosen they'd be lucky to get him for a 2nd RD pick THIS YEAR. AZ is not going to take a 2020 2nd RD pick for Rosen. They will get much better offers.

RE: classic BleedBlue : 3/4/2019 7:57 pm : link

Quote: one man's trash is another's treasure syndrome



trash? he was the 10th pick and didnt have the worst year considering his situation In comment 14314642 Mr. Nickels said:trash? he was the 10th pick and didnt have the worst year considering his situation

RE: RE: This is All BS Bruner4329 : 3/4/2019 8:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314462 Bruner4329 said:





Quote:





Giants were never enamored with Rosen. Aside from the injury concerns there were real concerns about his demeanor and attitude and how he would fit in with the team and the NY market. If anything the year in Arizona proved their concerns. He was not well liked by his teammates and was viewed as standoffish. Als0 the questions the Giants had about his dedication are still there. The guy was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. This is so just a waste of time discussing.







Huh? Where is there any proof of this? In fact, the exact opposite could be said about his time in Arizona. He was dealt a shit hand with that OL and there was no controversy whatsoever.



Rosen was not that liked. Its a fact and it was discussed yesterday on ESPN radio. Anita Marks had a guest on and he confirmed that. Go back and read the articles when he was at UCLA. Not liked and not a true leader. As for questioning his heart go back and look at all pre draft articles. Guy was born into money. In comment 14314472 robbieballs2003 said:Rosen was not that liked. Its a fact and it was discussed yesterday on ESPN radio. Anita Marks had a guest on and he confirmed that. Go back and read the articles when he was at UCLA. Not liked and not a true leader. As for questioning his heart go back and look at all pre draft articles. Guy was born into money.

RE: RE: RE: This is All BS robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 9:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314472 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 14314462 Bruner4329 said:





Quote:





Giants were never enamored with Rosen. Aside from the injury concerns there were real concerns about his demeanor and attitude and how he would fit in with the team and the NY market. If anything the year in Arizona proved their concerns. He was not well liked by his teammates and was viewed as standoffish. Als0 the questions the Giants had about his dedication are still there. The guy was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. This is so just a waste of time discussing.







Huh? Where is there any proof of this? In fact, the exact opposite could be said about his time in Arizona. He was dealt a shit hand with that OL and there was no controversy whatsoever.







Rosen was not that liked. Its a fact and it was discussed yesterday on ESPN radio. Anita Marks had a guest on and he confirmed that. Go back and read the articles when he was at UCLA. Not liked and not a true leader. As for questioning his heart go back and look at all pre draft articles. Guy was born into money.



We all read the reports from UCLA. But your whole post is bullshit, no offense. What happened last year. You still haven't answered that. And who gives a shit if his parents had money? In comment 14314700 Bruner4329 said:We all read the reports from UCLA. But your whole post is bullshit, no offense. What happened last year. You still haven't answered that. And who gives a shit if his parents had money?

RE: RE: Sorry not the OP but the other post DonQuixote : 3/4/2019 9:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314220 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





that everyone is referring to.



My point remains, why wouldn’t their price be a first?





Because no matter what many say on here, the fact that a team wants to trade away the 10th player selected last year who started as your QB is indeed a red flag.



I get all the arguments about this being a new regime and all that but that stigma of already wanting to trade him hinders his value. Especially given some of the question marks he had about attitude and such prior to the draft.



On paper, I like Rosen to the Giants. If the cards like Murray better, I get that. But there is real logic to this post. He was the 4th QB taken, and now they might trade the guy. Red flags maybe, but it has to lower his value at least.



Do you think the Brown's or the Jets would be in the market for a QB if they were #1 overall? I don't think so, so I think this post makes sense, even as I remain hopeful that the Gmen can somehow get a long term QB for a much reduced price. In comment 14314232 montanagiant said:On paper, I like Rosen to the Giants. If the cards like Murray better, I get that. But there is real logic to this post. He was the 4th QB taken, and now they might trade the guy. Red flags maybe, but it has to lower his value at least.Do you think the Brown's or the Jets would be in the market for a QB if they were #1 overall? I don't think so, so I think this post makes sense, even as I remain hopeful that the Gmen can somehow get a long term QB for a much reduced price.

RE: RE: if we got Rosen DonQuixote : 3/4/2019 9:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314308 GeneInCal said:





Quote:





You would still play Eli. Rosen needs a reset and needs to learn from Eli. There is no rush to get this right.







What is he going to learn from Eli? This is the most overblown concept on this board.



+1



Also, Eli has never shown ANY enthusiasm for that role. He wants to play. Period. This mentoring think seems overblown. In comment 14314333 Go Terps said:+1Also, Eli has never shown ANY enthusiasm for that role. He wants to play. Period. This mentoring think seems overblown.

As far as I've read, Rosen earned the respect of his teammates CT Charlie : 3/4/2019 9:35 pm : link for brains, leadership and hard work. His comment about the coach was was dumb, but it didn't hurt him because he was "right." If Mara/Tisch could see him as the face of the franchise, he might get the nod.



Me, I'd bet Mara/Tisch worry about him in the NY media, and the coaches worry about his concussion history.





RE: RE: If it takes a 2 eric2425ny : 3/4/2019 10:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314511 bc4life said:





Quote:





I'd prefer it was next years





I'd prefer it was next years

And I'd prefer that it was a 7th RD pick in 2050. Because I'll be dead by then and won't care quite as much.



Providing the Giants actually want Rosen they'd be lucky to get him for a 2nd RD pick THIS YEAR. AZ is not going to take a 2020 2nd RD pick for Rosen. They will get much better offers. [/quote]



Jim, why do you keep saying he is worth so much? I haven’t heard any reports saying teams should be offering up first rounders for him. The most I have seen in any reporters hot takes or other random articles is a mid to late second rounder. He could end up being very good, but he didn’t show much in his rookie year. I’m sure a lot of that had to do with how bad the team was, but you also have to consider the fact that he is more of a throwback style QB, pure pocket passer who needs excellent protection at all times. I’m not sure teams who need QB’s want to shell out picks for that, especially when you have what is expected to be a QB rich 2020 draft and even some decent ones available this year. There’s a reason he was the fourth of the top 4 QB’s selected last year. In comment 14314576 Jim in Tampa said:And I'd prefer that it was a 7th RD pick in 2050. Because I'll be dead by then and won't care quite as much.Providing the Giants actually want Rosen they'd be lucky to get him for a 2nd RD pick THIS YEAR. AZ is not going to take a 2020 2nd RD pick for Rosen. They will get much better offers. [/quote]Jim, why do you keep saying he is worth so much? I haven’t heard any reports saying teams should be offering up first rounders for him. The most I have seen in any reporters hot takes or other random articles is a mid to late second rounder. He could end up being very good, but he didn’t show much in his rookie year. I’m sure a lot of that had to do with how bad the team was, but you also have to consider the fact that he is more of a throwback style QB, pure pocket passer who needs excellent protection at all times. I’m not sure teams who need QB’s want to shell out picks for that, especially when you have what is expected to be a QB rich 2020 draft and even some decent ones available this year. There’s a reason he was the fourth of the top 4 QB’s selected last year.

CBS is literally the worst football outlet in the country Torrag : 3/4/2019 11:22 pm : link There isn't a single worthwhile contributor to that e-rag. They have no insider sources. Useless doesn't begin to sum it up.

RE: RE: RE: If it takes a 2 chopperhatch : 3/4/2019 11:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14314576 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





In comment 14314511 bc4life said:





Quote:





I'd prefer it was next years





I'd prefer it was next years





And I'd prefer that it was a 7th RD pick in 2050. Because I'll be dead by then and won't care quite as much.



Providing the Giants actually want Rosen they'd be lucky to get him for a 2nd RD pick THIS YEAR. AZ is not going to take a 2020 2nd RD pick for Rosen. They will get much better offers.



Jim, why do you keep saying he is worth so much? I haven’t heard any reports saying teams should be offering up first rounders for him. The most I have seen in any reporters hot takes or other random articles is a mid to late second rounder. He could end up being very good, but he didn’t show much in his rookie year. I’m sure a lot of that had to do with how bad the team was, but you also have to consider the fact that he is more of a throwback style QB, pure pocket passer who needs excellent protection at all times. I’m not sure teams who need QB’s want to shell out picks for that, especially when you have what is expected to be a QB rich 2020 draft and even some decent ones available this year. There’s a reason he was the fourth of the top 4 QB’s selected last year. [/quote]



At this point, if a 2nd would get it done, the Cards would have probably done it. I think he might be a low 2nd early 3rd now.



The whole world knows what they are doing and with pro days approaching as well as Foles apparently going to Jax, the Cards might be stuck giving him away.



I really am liking yhe idea of Haskins. In comment 14314846 eric2425ny said:Jim, why do you keep saying he is worth so much? I haven’t heard any reports saying teams should be offering up first rounders for him. The most I have seen in any reporters hot takes or other random articles is a mid to late second rounder. He could end up being very good, but he didn’t show much in his rookie year. I’m sure a lot of that had to do with how bad the team was, but you also have to consider the fact that he is more of a throwback style QB, pure pocket passer who needs excellent protection at all times. I’m not sure teams who need QB’s want to shell out picks for that, especially when you have what is expected to be a QB rich 2020 draft and even some decent ones available this year. There’s a reason he was the fourth of the top 4 QB’s selected last year. [/quote]At this point, if a 2nd would get it done, the Cards would have probably done it. I think he might be a low 2nd early 3rd now.The whole world knows what they are doing and with pro days approaching as well as Foles apparently going to Jax, the Cards might be stuck giving him away.I really am liking yhe idea of Haskins.

Why are so many people saying Leg of Theismann : 2:07 am : link if we get Rosen then we have to get rid of Eli immediately? Rosen can't sit behind Eli... why exactly? He's 22 years old, it's not like we're wasting his prime years by sitting him behind Eli to begin with. Aaron Rodgers sat for 4 years. Eli still gives us the best chance to win from day one (over Rosen), and that could change midseason and certainly in 2020 but for now I could absolutely see management letting Eli play out the final year of his contract and mentor Rosen. That would actually be consistent with everything they've said the past 2 years.



Don't rush Rosen into anything before he's 100% ready. We can afford to take our time and bring him along at proper pace. I would just be grateful we have what we feel is our future franchise QB and got him for possibly just a 2nd rounder (when a lot of people wanted him at #2 last year). I don't doubt he could very well be starting by the end of the season, but I also think there's a possibility Eli holds his own and has this team battling for a playoff spot in December.

Also remember Leg of Theismann : 2:16 am : link what teams are a threat to get Rosen? A lot of people have said the Pats. Well, a 2nd rounder from the Giants is much more valuable than a 2nd rounder from the Pats (we already know that's the case this year and can trust it will likely be the case in 2020 as well), so they would have to more than match our offer. With Brady saying he'll play until 45 I doubt the Pats are going to give up a 1st rounder for Rosen.



I will say it will likely take more than a 2nd rounder, though. Giants may have to sweeten the pot with an additional 3rd/4th. I really don't want to give up #37 overall but that may be what it takes to be the highest bidder. Otherwise it might take 2 2019 4th rounders + 2020 2nd rounder, and maybe we'd get a 5th rounder in return along with Rosen. I'd do that trade in a heartbeat IF they think Rosen is the guy.

You don't give up on a guy who you think is a franchise QB Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 6:53 am : link for a guy you don't really know about in the pro game, unless you don't really see the first guy being a franchise QB. If Arizona does this, it says more about Rosen than it does about Murray. You can talk about fit all day, but there is huge risk in every draft choice. They have seen Rosen up close for a season. If they are willing to move on, that speaks volume.

RE: You don't give up on a guy who you think is a franchise QB GFAN52 : 6:56 am : link

Quote: for a guy you don't really know about in the pro game, unless you don't really see the first guy being a franchise QB. If Arizona does this, it says more about Rosen than it does about Murray. You can talk about fit all day, but there is huge risk in every draft choice. They have seen Rosen up close for a season. If they are willing to move on, that speaks volume.



I don't see it that way. If the Cards had the same head coach yes, but with a new head coach whose offense fits Murrays's style better, it makes sense they would bring in a QB who could run it better than Rosen. In comment 14314968 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:I don't see it that way. If the Cards had the same head coach yes, but with a new head coach whose offense fits Murrays's style better, it makes sense they would bring in a QB who could run it better than Rosen.

This keeps getting posted on here RinR : 9:36 am : link

Quote: Eli has never shown ANY enthusiasm for that role. He wants to play. Period. This mentoring think seems overblown.



But how does anyone know that Eli wouldn't help mentor/coach, whatever you want to call it, the next QB?



Has he said he wouldn't publicly?



Actually the opposite has been said at least by Webb that Eli had helped him tremendously during weekly game preps.



In comment 14314769 DonQuixote said:But how does anyone know that Eli wouldn't help mentor/coach, whatever you want to call it, the next QB?Has he said he wouldn't publicly?Actually the opposite has been said at least by Webb that Eli had helped him tremendously during weekly game preps.

Everyone assumes Eli would do it because of his nice guy image Ten Ton Hammer : 9:38 am : link Eli also chose to sit out rather than go along with the scheme to take him out of games and another QB snaps.

RE: Everyone assumes Eli would do it because of his nice guy image Bill L : 9:47 am : link

Quote: Eli also chose to sit out rather than go along with the scheme to take him out of games and another QB snaps. That's a bit of spinning there and without consideration given to the full story. In comment 14315123 Ten Ton Hammer said:That's a bit of spinning there and without consideration given to the full story.