Giants not expected to tag Collins

Confusing AcesUp : 3/4/2019 5:07 pm : link Why not tag to extend negotiations? Why not deal him for a 3rd last season if you didn't anticipate using your tag on him?

Crazy Giants1975 : 3/4/2019 5:08 pm : link I just don’t get this one 25 year old in his prime just let walk away and get nothing ... man Dave wants nothing to do with any player draft from last regime crazy ... tag and maybe trade wtf

. The Dude : 3/4/2019 5:08 pm : link Feel like LC was one of the few great hits in the draft in the past few years. You go into the draft hoping to get guys like him. You then hope to keep him. For all the nitpiking of his game...who is physical or can make a tackle in this secondary..

This franchise is in a very strange place right now. Dave in Hoboken : 3/4/2019 5:11 pm : link It's like they're stuck between trying to contend and rebuilding...and it's been this way for a few years now.



Can someone please choose which one it is already? Christ almighty.

Really no explanation oreojenkins : 3/4/2019 5:11 pm : link You either take the 3rd last year, or you do something with him this year. Especially stupid given they want a 3rd this year to replace the Beal pick. The FO takes a lot of heat, and some of it is unjustified, but this would be absolutely moronic.

Might there possibly be more chopperhatch : 3/4/2019 5:12 pm : link To the injury he sustained last season and whether his playing style can lead to a lengthy career?

Eli for 24 mil= good The Dude : 3/4/2019 5:12 pm : link Landon @ 11 = bad.



I know its apples to oranges but just funny to think about.



Carve out 11 mil for your LONE play maker for A) a long term contract or B) shoot him off at the deadline.

Maybe he figures they weren't going to find a trade partner bradshaw44 : 3/4/2019 5:12 pm : link or be able to meet his agents demands. And knowing someone is going to throw a boatload of money at him they are anticipating the 3rd round comp pick for next year when they may be trading multiple picks to get their QB?



Possibly.



Incredible that he wasn't traded at the deadline. bceagle05 : 3/4/2019 5:12 pm : link .

Good. Diver_Down : 3/4/2019 5:14 pm : link He can take his Twitter Leadership on the road.

Our secondary is non existent bigblue12 : 3/4/2019 5:16 pm : link This front office...wow

RE: Might there possibly be more Diver_Down : 3/4/2019 5:16 pm : link

Quote: To the injury he sustained last season and whether his playing style can lead to a lengthy career?



It was my biggest concern that a shoulder tackler was getting surgery on his shoulder. We all know the limitations to the rest of his game(coverage). In comment 14314296 chopperhatch said:It was my biggest concern that a shoulder tackler was getting surgery on his shoulder. We all know the limitations to the rest of his game(coverage).

People thought the secondary was awful last year. Dave in Hoboken : 3/4/2019 5:17 pm : link It has some real potential to be even worse this year.

Looking at this another way Matt in SGS : 3/4/2019 5:17 pm : link what if the Giants are scared off by that shoulder injury and don't want to invest that much money in him? There are lots of safeties out in the market now and maybe they go after someone like Amos from Chicago.



At some point, looking at this roster, I think of the old Branch Rickey quote he told Ralph Kiner when he was coming off a year of leading the league in home runs and he gave him a pay cut. When Kiner demanded to be paid more, he was told the legendary phrase "we finshed in last place with you, we can finish in last place without you."



Now, I want Collins back, but right now, I'm not really very sold on many players on this roster other than the group that we saw drafted last year.

I don't think LC is worth a top 5 Safety type contract SGMen : 3/4/2019 5:18 pm : link Yes, he is solid around the line of scrimmage but overall, he is just an "average" NFL Strong Safety. He can't play FS at a high level either.



We tend to over-rate our own players sometimes. DG and PS have game tape and know what they have.



If LC gets a BIG DEAL from someone and walks, well, it wasn't meant to be. Maybe DG knows we won't be going after any big ticket UFA's this year so LC will net a 3rd round compensatory cause you know SOMEONE will pay him top dollar cause they can (like the Colts...).



You rebuild by signing who fits what you do at a price you can afford. Maybe LC doesn't fit as much as we fans think he does or should?

I was not too keen on paying him big money bceagle05 : 3/4/2019 5:18 pm : link but to possibly let him go for nothing, when at least a 3rd/4th round pick could've been acquired at the deadline, is just horrible. Are we even trying anymore?

RE: RE: Incredible that he wasn't traded at the deadline. Steve in ATL : 3/4/2019 5:19 pm : link

In comment 14314300 bceagle05 said:





Quote:





.







That, too. Imagine letting him walk for nothing.



Giants seem to always let their 2nd round picks walk when their first contract expires.

In comment 14314306 Dave in Hoboken said:Giants seem to always let their 2nd round picks walk when their first contract expires.

if that's the case UConn4523 : 3/4/2019 5:20 pm : link then not trading him was foolish. Curious what happened between then and now (if this report is true).

I would've been fine with trading him Dave in Hoboken : 3/4/2019 5:21 pm : link and at least getting something for him.



But letting a 25 year old, 3 time pro-bowler walk for nothing; we better have a damn good plan going forward.

RE: if that's the case bw in dc : 3/4/2019 5:23 pm : link

Quote: then not trading him was foolish. Curious what happened between then and now (if this report is true).



Not sure if there were real suitors willing to beat the compensatory pick value at the time... In comment 14314321 UConn4523 said:Not sure if there were real suitors willing to beat the compensatory pick value at the time...

RE: Collins is a dinosaur... The Dude : 3/4/2019 5:23 pm : link

Quote: When you can't cover in this wild, wild era of passing, what's the point?



Curious, who can cover as a strong safety.Looking for your opinion. In comment 14314305 bw in dc said:Curious, who can cover as a strong safety.Looking for your opinion.

One good year out of 4. Injuries start to add up. Coverage limitations Ivan15 : 3/4/2019 5:23 pm : link Trend is not upward. Unwilling to play more "in the box" or as a LB. Not a leader in the locker room.



I think they should be able to get more for $11 million.

Clear that it’s been heading this way jeff57 : 3/4/2019 5:25 pm : link .

I wish tye'd have traded him for that 3rd from KC. yatqb : 3/4/2019 5:25 pm : link It's a shame to lose him for nothing. But you can't overpay him just because he's OK.

Utter stupidity Josh in the City : 3/4/2019 5:25 pm : link Best player on our defense by a large margin. Why not at least use the transition tag!? Makes about as much sense as drafting a RB at #2 overall.

Don't understand why they didn't trade him last season RobCarpenter : 3/4/2019 5:26 pm : link Perhaps DG is targeting the Honey Badger? Provided he doesn't stay with the Texans.

RE: Collins is a dinosaur... Vanzetti : 3/4/2019 5:29 pm : link

Quote: When you can't cover in this wild, wild era of passing, what's the point?



One of the best safeties in the league at sniffing out screens, cutting between the blockers and nailing the receiver.



Screens are a huge part of offenses today. In comment 14314305 bw in dc said:One of the best safeties in the league at sniffing out screens, cutting between the blockers and nailing the receiver.Screens are a huge part of offenses today.

RE: RE: Collins is a dinosaur... bw in dc : 3/4/2019 5:29 pm : link

In comment 14314305 bw in dc said:





Quote:





When you can't cover in this wild, wild era of passing, what's the point?







Curious, who can cover as a strong safety.Looking for your opinion.



Malcolm Jenkins? Micah Hyde?



I'm of the opinion that the best way to play NFL football is with two FSs, and abandon all SS considerations. Need guys who can run, cover, and tackle. In comment 14314329 The Dude said:Malcolm Jenkins? Micah Hyde?I'm of the opinion that the best way to play NFL football is with two FSs, and abandon all SS considerations. Need guys who can run, cover, and tackle.

We'll see what happens ghost718 : 3/4/2019 5:31 pm : link It will be disappointing,especially if they paid the idiot receiver but let Collins walk.

RE: I wish tye'd have traded him for that 3rd from KC. eric2425ny : 3/4/2019 5:31 pm : link

Quote: It's a shame to lose him for nothing. But you can't overpay him just because he's OK.



Exactly, can’t afford him. He’s a luxury for a team that has less needs and decent cap room. Safety just isn’t an impactful enough position to spend a fortune on when you have a tremendous number of holes to fill. I hate letting a guy like Collins go, but this was the hand Gettleman was dealt. In comment 14314337 yatqb said:Exactly, can’t afford him. He’s a luxury for a team that has less needs and decent cap room. Safety just isn’t an impactful enough position to spend a fortune on when you have a tremendous number of holes to fill. I hate letting a guy like Collins go, but this was the hand Gettleman was dealt.

And with that, another hole is created on defense The_Boss : 3/4/2019 5:34 pm : link How are we close to being a good team again, exactly?

RE: RE: Collins is a dinosaur... bw in dc : 3/4/2019 5:35 pm : link

In comment 14314305 bw in dc said:





Quote:





When you can't cover in this wild, wild era of passing, what's the point?







One of the best safeties in the league at sniffing out screens, cutting between the blockers and nailing the receiver.



Screens are a huge part of offenses today.



Collins was quite exposed last year in the medium and downfield passes. But this should not be any surprise because it was one of his issues entering the draft.



Look, he's a big hitter and firey. But he's better suited for a football era than no longer exists... In comment 14314349 Vanzetti said:Collins was quite exposed last year in the medium and downfield passes. But this should not be any surprise because it was one of his issues entering the draft.Look, he's a big hitter and firey. But he's better suited for a football era than no longer exists...

RE: And with that, another hole is created on defense M.S. : 3/4/2019 5:36 pm : link

Quote: How are we close to being a good team again, exactly?



Minimum 3 years and that assumes Eli's replacement is firing on all cylinders. If not, there is no timeframe to speak of. In comment 14314365 The_Boss said:Minimum 3 years and that assumes Eli's replacement is firing on all cylinders. If not, there is no timeframe to speak of.

RE: RE: if that's the case UConn4523 : 3/4/2019 5:38 pm : link

In comment 14314321 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





then not trading him was foolish. Curious what happened between then and now (if this report is true).







Not sure if there were real suitors willing to beat the compensatory pick value at the time...



It is possible, which is why I don't want to rush to judge this. The only problem with that is we have to wait a year for the compensation. In comment 14314328 bw in dc said:It is possible, which is why I don't want to rush to judge this. The only problem with that is we have to wait a year for the compensation.

RE: One good year out of 4. Injuries start to add up. Coverage limitations ChaChing : 3/4/2019 5:39 pm : link

Quote: Trend is not upward. Unwilling to play more "in the box" or as a LB. Not a leader in the locker room.



I think they should be able to get more for $11 million.

Wow is that true? Unwilling to play in the box more, what he is best at? If so it's an easy decision imo, not worth it the premium cost (even tho we have nothing back there, as concerning as that is)



Still you'd think the FO already would have known his attitude and made a move vs let him go for free In comment 14314331 Ivan15 said:Wow is that true? Unwilling to play in the box more, what he is best at? If so it's an easy decision imo, not worth it the premium cost (even tho we have nothing back there, as concerning as that is)Still you'd think the FO already would have known his attitude and made a move vs let him go for free

Just downright stupid... trueblueinpw : 3/4/2019 5:42 pm : link With all the problems on the defense, why would you let this guy go at all? Let alone let him go for nothing. Makes zero sense. All you guys wanting LC out of here, okay, now what? A draft pick? A UFA? Makes absolutely no fucking sense. Dumb.

I really like LC and he is an awesome tone setter and leader for the d Zeke's Alibi : 3/4/2019 5:50 pm : link but he's limited and needs to be paired with a rangy FS. How much draft capital/money do we want to commit to the Safety position. He makes sense for a team that invest into its secondary.



That is not Dave Gettleman. And before the pitchforks come out no you can't invest money and premium draft capital into every position. I actually like Gettleman's strategy of mid round picks for the secondary. Lots of talented guys fall in the secondary because their play is the hardest to forecast because at the college level there is so much that is dependant on their stats/systems that are outta their control.

RE: Just downright stupid... Johnny5 : 3/4/2019 5:52 pm : link

Quote: With all the problems on the defense, why would you let this guy go at all? Let alone let him go for nothing. Makes zero sense. All you guys wanting LC out of here, okay, now what? A draft pick? A UFA? Makes absolutely no fucking sense. Dumb.

On the surface I would agree, but we are not privy to what the staff is. He was really not good last year and it could be that Bettcher wants a different type of safety. Plus he just had shoulder surgery.



I will be bummed if he leaves but there has to be reasons why it seems to be traveling this path. In comment 14314388 trueblueinpw said:On the surface I would agree, but we are not privy to what the staff is. He was really not good last year and it could be that Bettcher wants a different type of safety. Plus he just had shoulder surgery.I will be bummed if he leaves but there has to be reasons why it seems to be traveling this path.

Surprised he wasn’t tagged Rick in Dallas : 3/4/2019 5:52 pm : link Make no mistake LC was a one dimensional SS. He did not have one pass defended in 2018 and was exposed in the passing game all year. But on a team lacking defensive talent we will get nothing in return for LC by letting him walk.

We should have made that reported trade with KC last year.

Mind numbing!!!!

So why didn't we trade SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/4/2019 5:56 pm : link him last fall then?

Sounds like it has been decided by both parties that TMS : 3/4/2019 5:57 pm : link what the Giants want to pay Collins is not what he will accept. The Giants may think Collins coverage skills do not fit into their defensive plans moving forward, so they will try and move him. Like they did with JPP last year. This Team is being rebuilt. He played well except for his ability to cover and is coming off an injury. Looks like we are still cleaning house and want more cap money to get it done DGs way.

Maybe, RobCrossRiver56 : 3/4/2019 5:59 pm : link

Gettleman saw the tape and did not like what he saw. we know he doesn't cover well

The Giants can still sign him, right? ZogZerg : 3/4/2019 6:01 pm : link Obviously, he'll go to the team that pays him the most, but that could still be less than the tag amount.

His calling Apple a cancer on the radio St. Jimmy : 3/4/2019 6:03 pm : link didn't help. I'm sure that is not what the Giants want a team leader to do.

DG needed to anticipate this when offered the 3rd rounder. yatqb : 3/4/2019 6:08 pm : link Clearly he considered trading him at the deadline. If he knew he wasn't going to re-sign him he should have taken the deal.



He may have hoped to land him for a cheaper contract than the FA tender, but should have explored that earlier as well.



I think DG's right to not tender him for 11M, but he should have anticipated this. Same with JJ and OV.

As AcidTest : 3/4/2019 6:08 pm : link others have said, they might be scared by his shoulder injury. But it is still mystifying that he wasn't traded for a third before the trade deadline last year. A comp pick next year is not a guarantee.

RE: The Giants can still sign him, right? AcesUp : 3/4/2019 6:11 pm : link

Quote: Obviously, he'll go to the team that pays him the most, but that could still be less than the tag amount.



They could but on the open market he's getting top dollar. You may have had a chance at getting him cheaper but you just lost your leverage. If the Giants didn't have any intention of negotiating with him, he should have been dealt at the deadline, it's as simple as that. We're only talking about a midround pick, so it's not a huge deal in the grand scheme of things. However, it's a little concerning to see the cracks in the decision making.



Maybe I'm completely offbase and they're playing the comp pick game here though. However I have a hard time seeing them sit on their hands this FA. In comment 14314444 ZogZerg said:They could but on the open market he's getting top dollar. You may have had a chance at getting him cheaper but you just lost your leverage. If the Giants didn't have any intention of negotiating with him, he should have been dealt at the deadline, it's as simple as that. We're only talking about a midround pick, so it's not a huge deal in the grand scheme of things. However, it's a little concerning to see the cracks in the decision making.Maybe I'm completely offbase and they're playing the comp pick game here though. However I have a hard time seeing them sit on their hands this FA.

RE: RE: Just downright stupid... trueblueinpw : 3/4/2019 6:20 pm : link

In comment 14314388 trueblueinpw said:





Quote:





With all the problems on the defense, why would you let this guy go at all? Let alone let him go for nothing. Makes zero sense. All you guys wanting LC out of here, okay, now what? A draft pick? A UFA? Makes absolutely no fucking sense. Dumb.





On the surface I would agree, but we are not privy to what the staff is. He was really not good last year and it could be that Bettcher wants a different type of safety. Plus he just had shoulder surgery.



I will be bummed if he leaves but there has to be reasons why it seems to be traveling this path.



But then he should’ve been traded last season. He’s gonna walk for a comp pick? Makes no sense. In comment 14314420 Johnny5 said:But then he should’ve been traded last season. He’s gonna walk for a comp pick? Makes no sense.

Guys....your forgetting ONE thing....from Dave T Thomas podcast edavisiii : 3/4/2019 6:20 pm : link I put this on the other discussion but its worth a thought.



I know Dave T is not gospel but he has connections and he sees things from the big picture, not the eyes of a Giants fan. the NYG are playing the buyers market!

Dave T said the Giants "would be stupid to tag Collins." According to DT, There is little to no market for safeties. Earl Thomas, Adrian Amos, the Honey Badger, whom Dave T said were better players, are all free agents and no one seems to be in a hurry to sign them. Last year there was a bunch of FA safeties unsigned until right before camp and they signed for contracts well below what people thought they were worth. I liked LC, he brings toughness. but he is a box safety and they are easier to find in the draft than cover safeties. If they sign someone like Amos they could find a SS a lot easier in the draft. Plus, he just had surgery so he isn't exactly in the drivers seat. LC has no leverage! The Giants know it.



I live in New England and watch the Pats carefully. They would NOT sign LC. They keep their great players and let the good ones go if someone wants to overpay. Who has the most compensation picks this year??? The World Champs! Why can they let guys like LC walk. Because they have all those draft picks to keep a supply of young cap friendly draft picks to replace the departing FAs. Give DG a chance.

I'm guessing bc4life : 3/4/2019 6:22 pm : link they knew their numbers and Collins' agent's numbers were so far apart, franchising him = pissing Collins off and delaying the inevitable.



Letting him go with the consolation that he should get them a fairly decent Comp pick next year.

.. Ryan in Albany : 3/4/2019 6:22 pm : link If this is the case, might as well just completely blow it all up now. Safety position goes from a hole to an abyss. Jesus.

Not paying Collins is the right move Go Terps : 3/4/2019 6:24 pm : link Failing to trade him last year is the error. A comp pick is no sure thing if Gettleman spends big in FA.

I don’t think he’s a fit here going forward Sammo85 : 3/4/2019 6:25 pm : link I like his style of play but it is limited and there’s actually a lot of safeties who play like him and we can get for a lot less.



I wanted him back but at a very fair price. I’m not even sure I’d give him 8m AAV. He’s just a liability in coverage who’s been banged up two straight years at a position the big money goes to guys who can read, cover, tackle, etc.



He also became very chirpy about teammates and the media.



I think Gettleman is cleaning house on defense.

I Hope Coach Bettcher Has A Ground Floor Office MojoEd : 3/4/2019 6:27 pm : link Especially if they cut OV. His rep will take even more of a beating, and it’s not his fault.

Agree...comp pick is no sure thing....but edavisiii : 3/4/2019 6:27 pm : link It looks like DG is starting to collect picks. He cut Patrick Omameh to get us on the positive side of comp picks and he let some vets who didn't fit go for picks. We have 10 picks.

Don't know where he'll wind up bc4life : 3/4/2019 6:28 pm : link But I'm going to be very interested in seeing how much $$$ he gets.

It’s about resources Rjanyg : 3/4/2019 6:29 pm : link We simply don’t have them to tag. What if you don’t come to a long term contract by the time free agency starts?



Rumors have been swirling that NYG will try to go after RT Daryl Williams, re-sign Jamon Brown, both of who are important to rebuild our O line.



Also the rumor of going after Z’Darius Smith and Marcus Golden. Adding 2 pass rushers is a good use of resources.



Now imagine this scenario:



At pick number 6 addinga tsckling machine who can cover, fill and blitz and hits harder than Collins.......Devon White from LSU.



He will be our Luke Kueckly.



If you had to lose Collins to gain all the above plus we are probably cutting OV if we can’t find a trade partner. There will be money to bring in maybe a true Center field Free Safety. Draft a string safety.



I really like Collins but we may not have the resources to keep him and fix all the other areas if need.

RE: anyone want to take a guess where Collins will go? bradshaw44 : 3/4/2019 6:39 pm : link

Quote: .



KC. In comment 14314498 O Butter Giants 2019 said:KC.

RE: As SJGiant : 3/4/2019 6:46 pm : link

Quote: others have said, they might be scared by his shoulder injury. But it is still mystifying that he wasn't traded for a third before the trade deadline last year. A comp pick next year is not a guarantee.



This is exactly right. There is no guarantee for a compensation pick. First rule is you have to lose more “qualified” free agents than you sign. Then if you lose more qualified free agents, then there is salary cancellation. Don’t count the comp pick until the 10th game next year. In comment 14314461 AcidTest said:This is exactly right. There is no guarantee for a compensation pick. First rule is you have to lose more “qualified” free agents than you sign. Then if you lose more qualified free agents, then there is salary cancellation. Don’t count the comp pick until the 10th game next year.

RE: anyone want to take a guess where Collins will go? The_Boss : 3/4/2019 6:59 pm : link

Quote: .



Dallas In comment 14314498 O Butter Giants 2019 said:Dallas

DG made the right decision here imo ChicagoMarty : 3/4/2019 7:00 pm : link Contemporary NFL football is all about the passing game.



Spread offense with multiple wr's and have the qb survey the defense for the best matchup



Invariably in the above scenario, LC was the weakest link in all of the matchups with regard to coverage



Why in the world would DG pay over $10M for a weak link?



There will be better options at S and cheaper ones.

RE: DG made the right decision here imo Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/4/2019 7:02 pm : : 3/4/2019 7:02 pm : link

Quote: Contemporary NFL football is all about the passing game.



Spread offense with multiple wr's and have the qb survey the defense for the best matchup



Invariably in the above scenario, LC was the weakest link in all of the matchups with regard to coverage



Why in the world would DG pay over $10M for a weak link?



There will be better options at S and cheaper ones.



Then why didn't they trade him last October when they were offered a 3rd rounder? In comment 14314559 ChicagoMarty said:Then why didn't they trade him last October when they were offered a 3rd rounder?

RE: RE: DG made the right decision here imo Pan-handler : 3/4/2019 7:04 pm : link

In comment 14314559 ChicagoMarty said:





Quote:





Contemporary NFL football is all about the passing game.



Spread offense with multiple wr's and have the qb survey the defense for the best matchup



Invariably in the above scenario, LC was the weakest link in all of the matchups with regard to coverage



Why in the world would DG pay over $10M for a weak link?



There will be better options at S and cheaper ones.







Then why didn't they trade him last October when they were offered a 3rd rounder?



Seriously. In comment 14314564 Eric from BBI said:Seriously.

It is just so difficult to watch what is going on Jimmy Googs : 3/4/2019 7:09 pm : link and understand the logic in many of the decisions.



Its like ripping off a band-aid slow, but every now and then we spend a lot of money on extra band-aids that don't heal anything...

RE: RE: DG made the right decision here imo The_Boss : 3/4/2019 7:13 pm : link

In comment 14314559 ChicagoMarty said:





Quote:





Contemporary NFL football is all about the passing game.



Spread offense with multiple wr's and have the qb survey the defense for the best matchup



Invariably in the above scenario, LC was the weakest link in all of the matchups with regard to coverage



Why in the world would DG pay over $10M for a weak link?



There will be better options at S and cheaper ones.







Then why didn't they trade him last October when they were offered a 3rd rounder?



I don’t know how, with his body of work here, DG inspires much, if any, confidence in his long term viability for the job here. This whole thing screams incompetence. In comment 14314564 Eric from BBI said:I don’t know how, with his body of work here, DG inspires much, if any, confidence in his long term viability for the job here. This whole thing screams incompetence.

RE: RE: anyone want to take a guess where Collins will go? cokeduplt : 3/4/2019 7:16 pm : link

In comment 14314498 O Butter Giants 2019 said:





Quote:





.







Dallas



Well atleast I know he wouldn’t have a prayer in covering Barkley or Evan engram In comment 14314557 The_Boss said:Well atleast I know he wouldn’t have a prayer in covering Barkley or Evan engram

I'll AcidTest : 3/4/2019 7:26 pm : link bet DG regrets not taking the third rounder from the Bucs. If we don't get a comp pick for Collins next year then we get nothing.



This seems like another example of Giants management overvaluing their players. We simply expect too much in return. I think this is also one reason why we never trade down.



The only way to get a third is either to trade down, which DG has never done, or offer several of our day three picks to move up. I'd like to keep most of those picks because we have so little depth.

tag and trade uther99 : 3/4/2019 7:27 pm : link only works if you can trade him. At 11 million, what team will trade for him? that's top 6 safety money in the NFL

Collins is a leader and defensive play caller. Reese's Pieces : 3/4/2019 7:27 pm : link He's one of the best at running around hitting and is the best tackler on the team. He was a very effective blitzer in 2016 with 4 sacks and they can use him in that way again.



Three time Pro Bowl. First team AP All Pro in 2016.



But he has a flaw. He's not great in coverage. So what should we do? Keep him and use him in a way that least exposes his flaw. Or let him go for nothing and replace him with another player who can't run tackle hit blitz call plays. It's a no brainer.



Why don't they just cut or release every player from last year's defensive roster and start from scratch on the defense.



Under this collective bargaining agreement, NFL has increased the cap by 10-12 million a year six years in a row. Far more that cap used to go up. Really no excuse for having to release a player to free cap space.



I can't even watch the dismantlement of the 2016 defense that allowed the third fewest points in the league. Five defensive players made AP All Pro that year, and soon Jenkins will be the only one left.



And how have they replaced all these players that they ditched?

RE: if that's the case Red Right Hand : 3/4/2019 7:29 pm : link

Quote: then not trading him was foolish. Curious what happened between then and now (if this report is true). Depends. Last Oct., when he was shopped, and they got offered what, no better than a 4th for him, would that fourth this year have been optimal, when maybe Big Dave is not in love particularly with what's offered in this years draft?



I mean at this point we're talking about what he's worth as an asset here.



Or is he worth more as a possible 3 rd comp in next years draft? There's that... In comment 14314321 UConn4523 said:Depends. Last Oct., when he was shopped, and they got offered what, no better than a 4th for him, would that fourth this year have been optimal, when maybe Big Dave is not in love particularly with what's offered in this years draft?I mean at this point we're talking about what he's worth as an asset here.Or is he worth more as a possible 3 rd comp in next years draft? There's that...

Dave Te said Payton has wanted Collins robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 7:30 pm : link So watch out for NO.

RE: RE: DG made the right decision here imo cokeduplt : 3/4/2019 7:31 pm : link

In comment 14314559 ChicagoMarty said:





Quote:





Contemporary NFL football is all about the passing game.



Spread offense with multiple wr's and have the qb survey the defense for the best matchup



Invariably in the above scenario, LC was the weakest link in all of the matchups with regard to coverage



Why in the world would DG pay over $10M for a weak link?



There will be better options at S and cheaper ones.







Then why didn't they trade him last October when they were offered a 3rd rounder?



Who offered a third rounder? In comment 14314564 Eric from BBI said:Who offered a third rounder?

RE: RE: RE: DG made the right decision here imo Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/4/2019 7:34 pm : : 3/4/2019 7:34 pm : link

In comment 14314564 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





In comment 14314559 ChicagoMarty said:





Quote:





Contemporary NFL football is all about the passing game.



Spread offense with multiple wr's and have the qb survey the defense for the best matchup



Invariably in the above scenario, LC was the weakest link in all of the matchups with regard to coverage



Why in the world would DG pay over $10M for a weak link?



There will be better options at S and cheaper ones.







Then why didn't they trade him last October when they were offered a 3rd rounder?







Who offered a third rounder?



Bucs. In comment 14314602 cokeduplt said:Bucs.

Would definitely cokeduplt : 3/4/2019 7:37 pm : link Have preferred to have traded him for that third then. I wouldn’t mind him being back for a reasonable contract but I’m not going to get upset about losing a secondary player that can’t cover anyone.

. Danny Kanell : 3/4/2019 7:39 pm : link I’m completely fine with not paying for Collins but not trading him for a 3rd is a big mistake if we weren’t planning on keeping him.



It’s things like this that make me question the people in charge.

It may be cumbersome, but I guess the strategy is to keep Eli Jimmy Googs : 3/4/2019 7:40 pm : link forever, and just replace the other 52 guys around him...

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/4/2019 7:41 pm : : 3/4/2019 7:41 pm : link Gettleman only looks smart here if the Giants re-sign Collins for below the franchise tag price. Possible, but probably not likely.

RE: Dave Te said Payton has wanted Collins Diver_Down : 3/4/2019 7:43 pm : link

Quote: So watch out for NO.



I would like to be a fly on the wall when Collins reunites with Apple. In comment 14314601 robbieballs2003 said:I would like to be a fly on the wall when Collins reunites with Apple.

RE: ... Danny Kanell : 3/4/2019 7:46 pm : link

Quote: Gettleman only looks smart here if the Giants re-sign Collins for below the franchise tag price. Possible, but probably not likely.



Collins is going to get big money on name alone. He’s gone. We really fucked up by not trading him. In comment 14314617 Eric from BBI said:Collins is going to get big money on name alone. He’s gone. We really fucked up by not trading him.

Don't know why they didn't trade him for a third rounder ChicagoMarty : 3/4/2019 7:49 pm : link in October. Big mistake imo



But letting him go now instead of paying him big money is the right decision NOW!

RE: RE: Incredible that he wasn't traded at the deadline. djm : 3/4/2019 7:51 pm : link

In comment 14314300 bceagle05 said:





Quote:





.







That, too. Imagine letting him walk for nothing.



They’d likely get a comp pick. Do we even know for sure that the giants turned down a 3rd for Collins at the deadline? In comment 14314306 Dave in Hoboken said:They’d likely get a comp pick. Do we even know for sure that the giants turned down a 3rd for Collins at the deadline?

djm Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/4/2019 7:59 pm : : 3/4/2019 7:59 pm : link You only get a comp pick of you lose more qualified free agents than you sign.



We all thought we'd get a decent comp pick THIS year. We didn't.



If he walks, not getting the 3rd rounder was a big mistake.

Well, we'll just see how long it takes Collins to hook up Reese's Pieces : 3/4/2019 8:01 pm : link with another team, see how much they pay him, and see how he plays.



JPP hooked up with Bucs and put up double digit sacks, despite his being the only pass rusher they had. (No he wasn't dominant, was overpaid, but he went out on the field every week and produced.



How long did it take Harrison to hook up with Lions and improve their run game right away.



Easy way to check on Giants' personnel moves. See where the others thrown away landed and how they played. See how replacements for these players on the Giants played.

Is it possible something happened between the trade deadline Chris684 : 3/4/2019 8:08 pm : link and now?



An incident, conversation, or an injury report that made NYG decide not to pursue Collins that they didn’t know at the time of the deadline?



My personal feeling is that Collins is very much a part of a locker room culture that is still being gutted, but no idea why they didn’t pull the trigger at the deadline.

Collins was awful as a rookie since1925 : 3/4/2019 8:10 pm : link Then he improved into a pro bowl players and in the last couple of years regressed and had a tough time. It is a very inconsistent journey. He's like a box of chocolates but it's a year at a time.

What Gettleman is probably thinking Emil : 3/4/2019 8:10 pm : link Yes I agree, if there was even a possibility Collins wouldn’t be back in 2019, Gettleman should have traded him to the Bucs. Who knows what changed between then and now, maybe the shoulder injury late in the year scared Gettleman off. Hard to say. But should have traded him.



All that said, franchising Collins or signing him long term to a contract that averages double digit annually would be a big mistake. And here’s why



1. You don’t pay top dollar for a one dimensional safety. Even if he’s excellent in that one dimension.



2. You don’t pay top dollar for a safety whose play has declined since its peak two seasons ago, when the entire defense played better.



3. I like Collins, he’s one tough player, but his injuries have increased over the past two years. More importantly, a shoulder injury for a player whose specialty is tackling is highly concerning.



4. The draft class is shaping up to be pretty good at safety. If the starting safeties in 2019 are Michael Thomas and a rookie, that not only saves the Giants a great deal of money that can be spent elsewhere, but if they draft a coverage safety they would have helped one of the defenses greatest weaknesses.



5. If Collins signs the 11.2 million tag, it will severely hamper the Giants ability to add to the OL, LB, and WR units. Not saying this is going to happen but I’d rather spend money on CJ Mosley than Collins.



Aside from not trading Collins when he had the chance, I understand what Gettleman might be thinking.

RE: Is it possible something happened between the trade deadline Reese's Pieces : 3/4/2019 8:12 pm : link

Quote: and now?



An incident, conversation, or an injury report that made NYG decide not to pursue Collins that they didn’t know at the time of the deadline?



My personal feeling is that Collins is very much a part of a locker room culture that is still being gutted, but no idea why they didn’t pull the trigger at the deadline.



What locker room culture? Seriously. Is this fact or rumor? Parcells, Belichick, Coughlin fix locker room problems without throwing out some of the best players. In comment 14314666 Chris684 said:What locker room culture? Seriously. Is this fact or rumor? Parcells, Belichick, Coughlin fix locker room problems without throwing out some of the best players.

It’s evident they need to spend bLiTz 2k : 3/4/2019 8:18 pm : link their resources on the front 7 first. It’s what Dave did in Carolina and it’s what he’s going to do here. I expect the Giants to be aggressive using every bit of the FA period targeting DL and LB. Improve the secondary after they have a pass rush.

Gettleman AcidTest : 3/4/2019 8:21 pm : link had a great draft, but his FA signings were bad. Couple his bad FA signings with the mistake of not trading Collins last year, and he's beginning to look like someone who should be in charge of just the draft.

... christian : 3/4/2019 8:22 pm : link The only reason this makes sense is if the injury is a genuine concern.



Don't be surprised in the *least* if whispers start about culture, attitude, etc. if it's not an injury.



Two things are obvious 1) this regime can't work around any personalities 2) this regime is unwilling to adjust much to talent.



There's room in the NFL for a skillsy, run stopping, hard hitter at 220 LBer -- it's called the modern linebacker.

RE: Gettleman bLiTz 2k : 3/4/2019 8:24 pm : link

Quote: had a great draft, but his FA signings were bad. Couple his bad FA signings with the mistake of not trading Collins last year, and he's beginning to look like someone who should be in charge of just the draft.



I agree that his 2018 FA signings were underwhelming. When we brought him (Dave) back I thought pro-personnel would be his strong suit because that’s where he made his mark with us before. Interesting to see things playing out this way. In comment 14314684 AcidTest said:I agree that his 2018 FA signings were underwhelming. When we brought him (Dave) back I thought pro-personnel would be his strong suit because that’s where he made his mark with us before. Interesting to see things playing out this way.

RE: ... cokeduplt : 3/4/2019 8:24 pm : link

Quote: The only reason this makes sense is if the injury is a genuine concern.



Don't be surprised in the *least* if whispers start about culture, attitude, etc. if it's not an injury.



Two things are obvious 1) this regime can't work around any personalities 2) this regime is unwilling to adjust much to talent.



There's room in the NFL for a skillsy, run stopping, hard hitter at 220 LBer -- it's called the modern linebacker.



Collins refuses to play linebacker. They resigned Odell who has more personality than that In comment 14314687 christian said:Collins refuses to play linebacker. They resigned Odell who has more personality than that

RE: RE: Dave Te said Payton has wanted Collins robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 8:46 pm : link

In comment 14314601 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





So watch out for NO.







I would like to be a fly on the wall when Collins reunites with Apple.



Why? They made up and even took a charity trip together. In comment 14314621 Diver_Down said:Why? They made up and even took a charity trip together.

Makes sense letting him walk GiantGrit : 3/4/2019 8:47 pm : link



....does not make sense to hold onto him and not take a 3rd round pick.

RE: Collins was awful as a rookie mittenedman : 3/4/2019 8:49 pm : link

Quote: Then he improved into a pro bowl players and in the last couple of years regressed and had a tough time. It is a very inconsistent journey. He's like a box of chocolates but it's a year at a time.



His career with the Giants almost perfectly resembles Richburg's. Tough rookie year. Good 2nd year. Then struggled/injured 3rd and 4th. That won't equal big $$$ with DG/Giants. In comment 14314669 since1925 said:His career with the Giants almost perfectly resembles Richburg's. Tough rookie year. Good 2nd year. Then struggled/injured 3rd and 4th. That won't equal big $$$ with DG/Giants.

Guess we have to let it play out. TMS : 3/4/2019 9:02 pm : link So far DG gas done a good job IMO. Most acknowledge thatCollins was a flawed piece of this defense because of his coverage liabilities. Let the GM do his thing, He is trying to rebuild this failed franchise like he was hired for.

It would seem that if the Bucs NoGainDayne : 3/4/2019 9:05 pm : link were willing to trade a 3rd rounder for him as a rental we could get something like that now. Not sure why you wouldn't franchise him knowing that that's the price people would pay for him.



It's crazy that Gettleman didn't accept that, even if he thought he'd get a comp pick, that's going to be almost a full round lower than the Bucs pick. BEST case.



Also there is nothing wrong with floating some figures and seeing if he would accept prior to the trade deadline... Nothing says you have to wait for the off-season to ascertain what someone wants





RE: RE: RE: Dave Te said Payton has wanted Collins Diver_Down : 3/4/2019 9:11 pm : link

In comment 14314621 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14314601 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





So watch out for NO.







I would like to be a fly on the wall when Collins reunites with Apple.







Why? They made up and even took a charity trip together.



I had no idea. Good for both of them - a sign of maturity in both players. In comment 14314714 robbieballs2003 said:I had no idea. Good for both of them - a sign of maturity in both players.

That'll be easy Josh in MD : 3/4/2019 9:12 pm : link Quote: You rebuild by signing who fits what you do at a price you can afford.

What we do is lose >2/3 of our games. There are a lot of affordable guys who fit. What we do is lose >2/3 of our games. There are a lot of affordable guys who fit.

RE: djm eric2425ny : 3/4/2019 9:16 pm : link

Quote: You only get a comp pick of you lose more qualified free agents than you sign.



We all thought we'd get a decent comp pick THIS year. We didn't.



If he walks, not getting the 3rd rounder was a big mistake.



I agree with the Giants in not paying him a huge deal or tagging him, but not trading him for a third or even a fourth last year if you knew you weren’t resigning him is foolish. And if we go out and sign a few FA this offseason the comp pick is gone. That’s why we didn’t get much of anything this year even though we let Pugh and Richburg walk (signed Solder, etc.). In comment 14314656 Eric from BBI said:I agree with the Giants in not paying him a huge deal or tagging him, but not trading him for a third or even a fourth last year if you knew you weren’t resigning him is foolish. And if we go out and sign a few FA this offseason the comp pick is gone. That’s why we didn’t get much of anything this year even though we let Pugh and Richburg walk (signed Solder, etc.).

It's not real complicated Dave on the UWS : 3/4/2019 9:19 pm : link At the trade deadline, Collins was part of the future. Now, he's not. ( at least not at 11 million per. I wish we had gotten the 3rd, but the big mistake would be overpaying for him now and using resources needed on the front 7

Well I don't understand NoGainDayne : 3/4/2019 9:19 pm : link if someone was willing to give up a 3rd rounder for a rental can't they franchise and see if you can still get that?



You can always pull the tag. He's extremely unlikely to sign. It basically gives you a window to call other teams bluffs if they want to sign him.

RE: ... djm : 3/4/2019 9:20 pm : link

Quote: Sigh Buccaneers Offered Third-Rounder For Landon Collins In 2018 - ( New Window )



I didn’t see this, thanks. So ok, they turned down the 3rd. Is it fair to say the giants were/are hoping to sign Collins on the cheap side, but if they can’t, they are still prepared to let him walk. If the giants can’t sign Collins for X amount of money that ensures that Collins will sign for >X which all but guarantees comp returns.



The giants likely want to keep Collins but at a certain cost. If he goes over cost and leaves the giants he might not fetch that same 3rd that the giants gambled but a 4th-5th is all but certain. So the giants risked a slide from 3-4 for the chance to re-sign Collins. It’s not that crazy.



maybe I’m nuts but I’d like Collins back here. Say what you want about him but he’s an above average presence in the secondary. For the right price he’s a piece to work with.



In comment 14314580 Eric from BBI said:I didn’t see this, thanks. So ok, they turned down the 3rd. Is it fair to say the giants were/are hoping to sign Collins on the cheap side, but if they can’t, they are still prepared to let him walk. If the giants can’t sign Collins for X amount of money that ensures that Collins will sign for >X which all but guarantees comp returns.The giants likely want to keep Collins but at a certain cost. If he goes over cost and leaves the giants he might not fetch that same 3rd that the giants gambled but a 4th-5th is all but certain. So the giants risked a slide from 3-4 for the chance to re-sign Collins. It’s not that crazy.maybe I’m nuts but I’d like Collins back here. Say what you want about him but he’s an above average presence in the secondary. For the right price he’s a piece to work with.

RE: It's not real complicated eric2425ny : 3/4/2019 9:21 pm : link

Quote: At the trade deadline, Collins was part of the future. Now, he's not. ( at least not at 11 million per. I wish we had gotten the 3rd, but the big mistake would be overpaying for him now and using resources needed on the front 7



You’re right Dave. I mean they might have been on the fence in terms of resigning him, and wanted to get a longer look and rolled the dice. We also don’t know what is happening behind the scenes, maybe they thought they could get a long term deal in place and Collins is asking for way more than they thought. In comment 14314747 Dave on the UWS said:You’re right Dave. I mean they might have been on the fence in terms of resigning him, and wanted to get a longer look and rolled the dice. We also don’t know what is happening behind the scenes, maybe they thought they could get a long term deal in place and Collins is asking for way more than they thought.

RE: ... djm : 3/4/2019 9:23 pm : link

Quote: Gettleman only looks smart here if the Giants re-sign Collins for below the franchise tag price. Possible, but probably not likely.



I think you can bet on it that DG will try to sign Collins for under the FT. That’s why he risked the 3rd. He’s not an idiot.



In comment 14314617 Eric from BBI said:I think you can bet on it that DG will try to sign Collins for under the FT. That’s why he risked the 3rd. He’s not an idiot.

Why don't they apply the transition tag? GFAN52 : 3/4/2019 9:31 pm : link .

Collins, in no way, shape or form, Doomster : 3/4/2019 9:36 pm : link could be a linebacker....He is terrible at the point of attack...TE's and WR's easily block/occupy him.....



Playmaker on defense?...name all those plays the last two seasons....



His tackling is way over rated....his coverage skills are not...

There is one other piece to this and it is Collins himself Jim in Forest Hills : 3/4/2019 9:38 pm : link He definitely caught wind of the trade talk, I recall he said “I was shocked” or something to that effect.



Could be he told DG he wouldn’t sign the tag and would hold out.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Dave Te said Payton has wanted Collins robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 9:46 pm : link

In comment 14314714 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 14314621 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14314601 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





So watch out for NO.







I would like to be a fly on the wall when Collins reunites with Apple.







Why? They made up and even took a charity trip together.







I had no idea. Good for both of them - a sign of maturity in both players.



Yep. Here is an article.

- ( In comment 14314739 Diver_Down said:Yep. Here is an article. Link - ( New Window

RE: Why don't they apply the transition tag? robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 9:56 pm : link

Quote: .



That makes sense IF ...



1. They hope to sign him long term at a value that high.



2. We want to have him negotiate his terms and give us the opportunity to match/release.



3. I think this is the key; we plan on not signing any big FA.



Why #3? Well, we dont have many FA that will sign big contracts outside LC so if he is our big fish and want to get a comp pick then we cannot sign a big name FA like Daryl Williams. If we do that'll cancel out LC amd we get no comp pick or a late rounder depending on how the rest of FA goes.



The main reason we will not tag him is because all of that money is tied up right now limiting what we can do in FA. Gettlemam feels Daryl Williams is more important to the success of this team and I agree if the rumors of going after him are true. If we free up more money then it sounds like we are going after edge rushers. We also need to resign Brown.



I have said this before but this defense is going to take time. The best way to get results in the win loss column is to fix this OL. Doing that helps out the defense the most becauae we can control the clock, extend drives, and mask our deficiencies on defense. Collins has been here 4 years and we have had horrific defenses in 3 of those years. Obviously this is a team sport and everything is connected. In 2016 we won games because our defense they helped out the offense because they were brutal. Now, it will be reversed. We are sort of on the same path as Dallas when they addressed their OL and they started winning games. Then tbey started loading up on defense in draft after draft amd now they have some legit talent on that defense. In comment 14314765 GFAN52 said:That makes sense IF ...1. They hope to sign him long term at a value that high.2. We want to have him negotiate his terms and give us the opportunity to match/release.3. I think this is the key; we plan on not signing any big FA.Why #3? Well, we dont have many FA that will sign big contracts outside LC so if he is our big fish and want to get a comp pick then we cannot sign a big name FA like Daryl Williams. If we do that'll cancel out LC amd we get no comp pick or a late rounder depending on how the rest of FA goes.The main reason we will not tag him is because all of that money is tied up right now limiting what we can do in FA. Gettlemam feels Daryl Williams is more important to the success of this team and I agree if the rumors of going after him are true. If we free up more money then it sounds like we are going after edge rushers. We also need to resign Brown.I have said this before but this defense is going to take time. The best way to get results in the win loss column is to fix this OL. Doing that helps out the defense the most becauae we can control the clock, extend drives, and mask our deficiencies on defense. Collins has been here 4 years and we have had horrific defenses in 3 of those years. Obviously this is a team sport and everything is connected. In 2016 we won games because our defense they helped out the offense because they were brutal. Now, it will be reversed. We are sort of on the same path as Dallas when they addressed their OL and they started winning games. Then tbey started loading up on defense in draft after draft amd now they have some legit talent on that defense.

RE: Utter stupidity DonQuixote : 3/4/2019 10:02 pm : link

Quote: Best player on our defense by a large margin. Why not at least use the transition tag!? Makes about as much sense as drafting a RB at #2 overall.



Except if nobody is offering more than what you would get in a compensatory pick, in which case it would make perfect sense. In comment 14314338 Josh in the City said:Except if nobody is offering more than what you would get in a compensatory pick, in which case it would make perfect sense.

Oh no Joey in VA : 3/4/2019 10:06 pm : link A player who can't run, cover or now tackle because of back to back upper body injuries isn't a franchise level talent? What ever will we do? He's a good in the box safety, in a 4-3 where he has to play downhill. In a 3-4 you play a C-2 base and you need players with range, he doesn't have it and some team will pay him a fortune to whiff on passes, make some highlight plays and ultimately not make his team any better. Oh the humanity.

RE: If they let Collins go the secondary would be Toth029 : 3/4/2019 10:09 pm : link

Quote: Jenkins Thomas CHandler?? Beal??





Holy crap.



Season starts in September, junior. In comment 14314615 Jim in Forest Hills said:Season starts in September, junior.

RE: Oh no robbieballs2003 : 3/4/2019 10:20 pm : link

Quote: A player who can't run, cover or now tackle because of back to back upper body injuries isn't a franchise level talent? What ever will we do? He's a good in the box safety, in a 4-3 where he has to play downhill. In a 3-4 you play a C-2 base and you need players with range, he doesn't have it and some team will pay him a fortune to whiff on passes, make some highlight plays and ultimately not make his team any better. Oh the humanity.



Joey, I know you are a football guy but playing a 3-4 doesn't make you more likely to play a cover 2 than a 4-3. That doesn't make any sense. Especially Bettcher who loves playing with a single high safety. His 3-4 is very 4-3-like. He also has his OLB up on the LoS making it more likely the safety drops down. Bettcher in Arizona ran a lot more man coverage than he did last year with us. I feel it was because of the lack of pass rushers and coverage guys so he sat back in zone a ton last year. In comment 14314824 Joey in VA said:Joey, I know you are a football guy but playing a 3-4 doesn't make you more likely to play a cover 2 than a 4-3. That doesn't make any sense. Especially Bettcher who loves playing with a single high safety. His 3-4 is very 4-3-like. He also has his OLB up on the LoS making it more likely the safety drops down. Bettcher in Arizona ran a lot more man coverage than he did last year with us. I feel it was because of the lack of pass rushers and coverage guys so he sat back in zone a ton last year.

RE: RE: ... christian : 3/4/2019 10:48 pm : link

In comment 14314687 christian said:





Quote:





The only reason this makes sense is if the injury is a genuine concern.



Don't be surprised in the *least* if whispers start about culture, attitude, etc. if it's not an injury.



Two things are obvious 1) this regime can't work around any personalities 2) this regime is unwilling to adjust much to talent.



There's room in the NFL for a skillsy, run stopping, hard hitter at 220 LBer -- it's called the modern linebacker.







Collins refuses to play linebacker. They resigned Odell who has more personality than that



I didn't say they couldn't sign a personality, I said work around. It's clear as day Beckham and the Giants have friction, and trade rumors don't come out of thin air.



For all the talk about improving culture and signing guys who were going to make a difference, the Giants just cut or traded everyone but Beckham who ever had a hint of an issue.



Unless the Giants field the first team in the history of sports with out an asshole, this regime is going to need to manage with a few like Coughlin did. In comment 14314690 cokeduplt said:I didn't say they couldn't sign a personality, I said work around. It's clear as day Beckham and the Giants have friction, and trade rumors don't come out of thin air.For all the talk about improving culture and signing guys who were going to make a difference, the Giants just cut or traded everyone but Beckham who ever had a hint of an issue.Unless the Giants field the first team in the history of sports with out an asshole, this regime is going to need to manage with a few like Coughlin did.

I think some of this eric2425ny : 3/4/2019 10:52 pm : link Is less about the players and more about what happens when a new GM takes over. They want their own guys, even if that means getting rid of some that are really productive.

Bottom line AnskyJK : 3/4/2019 10:55 pm : link It does not matter if you love or hate Landsons game, if they let him walk without executing a trade last year during the season it is absolute mismanagement

Interesting yet not unexpected Torrag : 3/4/2019 11:26 pm : link Their isn't a premium on safeties that are a liability in coverage. Especially ones that base their game on physicality and are recovering from shoulder surgery.

As much as I like Collins Leg of Theismann : 3/4/2019 11:41 pm : link I have to say, I don't think it is good to spend $11-12M per year on a safety unless he fits in somewhere perfectly in your scheme. Safeties are a low-premium position anyway, and on top of that if he's a SS/LB tweener who doesn't fill a very particular role in Bettcher's D, then fine let him go. They aren't going to revamp their whole scheme just to showcase Landon Collins, he isn't Ed freaking Reed. He's a good player who will go elsewhere and get good money to fill the right role in the right system for him. Period. Good for him.



Would much rather go after C.J. Mosley with that money (if he fits Bettcher's plans). The point is, it's not about "not letting go of a young great player you already have"... it's about allocating those resources to a different young great player of your choosing who you think fits your scheme and helps your team win. Maybe Mosley (or some other awesome young playmaker) will be that guy. Be patient.

That said Leg of Theismann : 3/4/2019 11:43 pm : link I don't see why they can't use the tag and move him. It's not like they're using the tag on anyone else right? Even if it's for a freaking 4th rounder I don't care, just get something for him.

The Giants turned down the Bucs' offer before Mr. Bungle : 3/4/2019 11:49 pm : link Collins got hurt.



Perhaps before the injury, they had a different assessment of his long-term value. The injury was really bad for Collins and really bad for the Giants. Just one of those things.

Has most of you forgotten montanagiant : 1:43 am : link That we can still sign him even though we did not tag him?



Collins Dragon : 3:31 am : link Is not a game changer player the position salary number he is slotted in everyone agrees he noway is worth 10 mil plus. Look the trade should have been done they wanted a second round nobody felt he was worth that best offer was a third reportedly. Now everyone can say why not take the third and move on management can't explain that we all know this.



They are making the right choice to just move on don't even waste time with get back with us after you test the market. In the purge process they could have gotten something they decided not to make the move. This is a team loaded with overvalued and overpaid players the purge will take time and many players will go and nothing will be received for them but the process will rightly continue. Management is confused but the Collins final decision is the correct one if he can get a big contract just wish him the best.

Collins TommyWiseau : 6:44 am : link Is not worth 11 mil a season. Sucks we did not trade him when we had the chance but it is what it is.

So does this mean Doomster : 7:13 am : link we are not a couple players away from contending?

I have a question??? Rjanyg : 7:25 am : link Would you rather pay Collins or go after Earl Thomas??



This defense needs a true CF FS. Play more man Cover 1 and blitz and dog.



DG could surprise all of us and bring in Thomas or Amos.



I love Collins but not at the expense of not getting a RT. The line needs to be fixed for this team to move in the proper direction.

RE: djm Simms11 : 7:29 am : link

Quote: You only get a comp pick of you lose more qualified free agents than you sign.



We all thought we'd get a decent comp pick THIS year. We didn't.



If he walks, not getting the 3rd rounder was a big mistake.



The Patriots have this down to an art! They get numerous comp picks every year. It would be nice to at least garner a high comp pick next year. In comment 14314656 Eric from BBI said:The Patriots have this down to an art! They get numerous comp picks every year. It would be nice to at least garner a high comp pick next year.

I’m not a big Collins fan Rflairr : 8:17 am : link But this GM is an absolute dumbass. Not willing to pay Collins. But willing to keep an old sorry ass QB with a 23 mill cap hit. Fool

I thought they would Carson53 : 8:18 am : link it might be the talk involving the time he will miss away from the team, if not on a long term deal.

DG said he doesn't want 'distractions' this year.

They are also in salary cap hell, so they don't want to

put the FT on him. I think he is a goner now.

If they won't pay for a Collins, I don't see a

Earl Thomas walking thru that door.

You sign a Thomas, if you think you are a player or two away, the Giants are far from that.

Maybe that guy from the Bears, Amos is a possibility?

Andrew Adams anyone, those are cheaper options.

I am just throwing out plausible scenarios. I don't want to see Curtis Riley at FS, I know that!

RE: I’m not a big Collins fan Carson53 : 8:22 am : link

Quote: But this GM is an absolute dumbass. Not willing to pay Collins. But willing to keep an old sorry ass QB with a 23 mill cap hit. Fool .



If they don't make Eli take a pay cut, then the GM really is a dumbass, said that before.

Actually I used the words, damn stupid, IIRC. In comment 14315022 Rflairr said:If they don't make Eli take a pay cut, then the GM really is a dumbass, said that before.Actually I used the words, damn stupid, IIRC.

It's par for the course that people continue to cite their opinion Ten Ton Hammer : 8:50 am : link on what a player is worth while at the same time being completely unaware of what players at his position are actually worth.



You make the dollar value about how he makes you feel as a fan when that feeling doesn't mean anything and isn't reflective of reality.



And no, just because Gettleman may not tag him doesn't mean you're right. It just means he doesn't want to pay market price.

RE: Has most of you forgotten Rong5611 : 9:03 am : link



I think DG is being prudent here, it has to make sense from a cap perspective. And, we need safeties that can cover. Amos would be someone to look at. And, there are safeties in the draft as well.



In comment

Quote: That we can still sign him even though we did not tag him? Exactly. Not sure if there is interest in bringing him back, perhaps they want to see what the market says.I think DG is being prudent here, it has to make sense from a cap perspective. And, we need safeties that can cover. Amos would be someone to look at. And, there are safeties in the draft as well.In comment 14314936 montanagiant said:

Collins didn't want to be franchised.... BillKo : 9:56 am : link ...the Giants didn't.



From that perspective, I would hope Collins and the Giants have a good relationship going forward with any negotations.



I am sure the Giants said let's see what the market dictates.........surely they will pay him what is fair and Collins probably would want to stay with NYG.



However, if someone is willing to overpay for a very one dimensional safety, then the Giants will say goodbye and hopefully get a comp pick next year.

RE: I have a question??? BillKo : 9:58 am : link

Quote: Would you rather pay Collins or go after Earl Thomas??



I'd rather have Thomas, but the age on Thomas scares me a bit....isn't he approaching 30? In comment 14314984 Rjanyg said:I'd rather have Thomas, but the age on Thomas scares me a bit....isn't he approaching 30?

it's an interesting strategy taken by DG... BillKo : 10:02 am : link ...if he franchises Collins, he has a player upset, who realizes he's pretty much trapped with negotiating with just one team.



Realistically, Collins' camp would know other teams aren't going to pay max salary for him (at least that's my opinion).



Now, he gets to see what's really out there.......and give the Giants a chance to match it. It doesn't seem Collins dislikes playing here or wants to play somewhere else for a particular reason.



DG thinks Collins is loyal the the Giants, and is willing to play it out this way and see what happens.



Remembering of course, Collins is not a superstar player (which would be worthy of a franchise). He's simply a good player with limitations.

. . . . jeff57 : 10:19 am : link Quote: Landon Collins is 25 years old, has made three Pro Bowls and been a first-team All-Pro. The locker room loves him. The fan base loves him. For the team that drafted him to let him walk when they can hold him in place for $11.15M is just a brutally bad decision.

- ( Link - ( New Window

RE: . . . . BillKo : 10:22 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





Landon Collins is 25 years old, has made three Pro Bowls and been a first-team All-Pro. The locker room loves him. The fan base loves him. For the team that drafted him to let him walk when they can hold him in place for $11.15M is just a brutally bad decision.



Link - ( New Window )



Pro Bowls are BS, we all know that.



Collins has played four seasons for the Giants. One was outstanding - where he was mentioned as an MVP candidate - the other three have been average IMO.



Collins continues to live off his second season and the fact he's an outstanding tackler.



DG recognizes that, and is acting appropriately IMO. In comment 14315205 jeff57 said:Pro Bowls are BS, we all know that.Collins has played four seasons for the Giants. One was outstanding - where he was mentioned as an MVP candidate - the other three have been average IMO.Collins continues to live off his second season and the fact he's an outstanding tackler.DG recognizes that, and is acting appropriately IMO.

the issue is not getting value for collins GiantsFan84 : 10:28 am : link the tag price was known and market for safeties known prior to the deadline.



the fact that DG didn't trade collins at the deadline is gross negligence/incompetence on his part.



this guy drafted good players and you can argue Solder was a good move. but every decision outside of those has been AWFUL.



also, right now all that dead money from those shitty free agent signings last year really would come in handy.

question Pep22 : 10:30 am : link in the circumstance that we didn't tag or sign him, and he signed elsewhere, would that factor into 2020 draft compensatory logic?

Let the market determine his value ij_reilly : 10:40 am : link Giants gambling that the market for Collins is perhaps lukewarm at best, coming off the injury.



Let him shop and see if the Giants want to submit a winning bid.



RE: the issue is not getting value for collins blueblood : 10:47 am : link

Quote: the tag price was known and market for safeties known prior to the deadline.



the fact that DG didn't trade collins at the deadline is gross negligence/incompetence on his part.



this guy drafted good players and you can argue Solder was a good move. but every decision outside of those has been AWFUL.



also, right now all that dead money from those shitty free agent signings last year really would come in handy.



You need two to tango... You cant trade someone if no one is willing to trade with you.. In comment 14315219 GiantsFan84 said:You need two to tango... You cant trade someone if no one is willing to trade with you..