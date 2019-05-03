Can we have a rational conversation about Eli & this team? Josh in the City : 3/5/2019 10:38 am I know it's hard without the name calling and the bitching but lets at least give it a shot.



I can't imagine anyone here currently believes Eli is part of the future of the Giants. As great as he's been for the past 15 years, he's 38 years old and has struggled mightily for the past 6 seasons (we can debate the reasons why but that's not the point of this thread). Whether it's this season or next season, I think we can all agree that we need to find our QB of the future very soon and build the team around him.



So if we can agree about the above (and I don't think anybody truly believes otherwise), why is this team so adamant and determined to keep Eli for the current season when there is honestly no hope to field a competitive team? Is it sentimental value for the past or are there other reasons that's I'm missing? Are we hoping to keep him around for a year to help groom a rookie QB? As nice as that would be does it make sense to allocate substantial resources to that instead of utilizing them to actually improve the roster?



From strictly a cap and team building perspective, wouldn't it make a ton more sense to cut Eli and use the cap savings to continue to build the roster with young players who will be part of our future? Based on my calculation (and it might be slightly off) cutting Eli would result in about $17 million in cap savings for the upcoming season. Wouldn't it make sense to use some of those savings to sign our 25-year-old pro-bowl caliber safety? Wouldn't it make sense to invest some resources into younger players that will be here long term?



If we're not going to be a contender this year, then it seems the current roster building plan doesn't make much sense. Is there a reason I'm missing about holding onto a 38-year-old $20+ million player who hasn't performed instead of utilizing those potential resources elsewhere? And is it John Mara calling the shots when it comes to the decision on what to do with Eli (maybe b/c of the backlash of the benching under McAdoo) or is this honestly the way Gettleman and Shurmur are choosing to build this team? I honestly hope it's the latter but I have a hard time rationalizing and justifying the current path this team has chosen to take.

If you can't even entertain, understand, or even listen.... Britt in VA : 3/5/2019 10:41 am : link to the reason while it makes sense to keep Eli as the veteran QB while that transition takes place, then no, we can't have a rational conversation about it.



You say one thing that is valid. EVERYBODY agrees it's time to start planning for Eli's successor.



For the first time ever, I agree with you and I think your whining is Anakim : 3/5/2019 10:45 am : link justified.





I don't mind Eli coming back and being the starter in 2019. What I do mind is paying him 23M when we could spend that money on guys who are younger and DO have a future with the team beyond 2019.

. Danny Kanell : 3/5/2019 10:45 am : link Josh:



1) The Giants may absolutely love Murray and/or Haskins but because they are picking 6th, it's not guaranteed they can get them.



2) They may not love Carr and/or are willing to part with what it will take to get him.



3) They may not love Rosen and/or are willing to part with what it will take to get him.



4) They may not love any of the other QBs that will be there at 6 (Most don't believe Lock, etc are worth the 6th pick).



So then what? Sign Blake Bortles? What other options are there presently better than one more year of a QB they already have control of?

RE: If you can't even entertain, understand, or even listen.... Josh in the City : 3/5/2019 10:46 am : link

Quote: to the reason while it makes sense to keep Eli as the veteran QB while that transition takes place, then no, we can't have a rational conversation about it.



You say one thing that is valid. EVERYBODY agrees it's time to start planning for Eli's successor.

I think that's the point of this thread...to have that conversation if that's the rationale. And for those that do believe that, I guess my question is- do you believe that is a better allocation of resources that improving the talent on the roster? My second question would be, what if we don't land a QB in the current draft (or the team doesn't love a QB in this draft), would you also advocate signing Eli for another year after his contract expires after this season and using those resources next season as well? To me, that's craziness but I honestly am curious to listen to those arguments. In comment 14315259 Britt in VA said:I think that's the point of this thread...to have that conversation if that's the rationale. And for those that do believe that, I guess my question is- do you believe that is a better allocation of resources that improving the talent on the roster? My second question would be, what if we don't land a QB in the current draft (or the team doesn't love a QB in this draft), would you also advocate signing Eli for another year after his contract expires after this season and using those resources next season as well? To me, that's craziness but I honestly am curious to listen to those arguments.

Well I guess I should be the first to post about this... dep026 : 3/5/2019 10:46 am : link Each coach and GM want to win, and whether or not you think Eli still has it, he is the ONLY current QB on the roster who gives us a CHANCE of winning. If the Giants are gun-ho about either Haskins or Murray - they are not positive they are ensured of them come draft time. So why would they want to keep Eli for this year and try to compete.



1. With Barkley, OBJ, EE, and SS - the brass may feel as though Eli doesnt have to dominate at the position. The skill players are good enough to beat defenses by themselves. The OL is the weak spot and shoring that unit up can produce a lot of points, no matter who the QB is.



2. Regardless of who was playing offense for opponents last year, the last half of the year the Giants offense was very, very functional. Depsite laying a 0 against Tennesee in a downpour, we averaged over 26 PPG in our last 8 - maybe it was because the OL got better (Solder playing better. Brown being better than Omameh, gettign rid of Flowers, etc..) and four of those games were without OBJ.



3. The defense needs a lot of work and will be our downfall. But if Beal steps up into the starting corner we hope, OV stays healthy, Hill and Tomlinson improve, and we draft a guy like Sweat or Gary or White at 6 - that will help our defense. We can also spend some money on guys like Amos, Preston Brown, Mathieu, etc... to shore up weaker points.



4. Look at that the schedule next year, its not that difficult.



5. As regards to Eli, he made a lot of big time throws last year. Yes he missed some. Yes he threw some bad INTs. But he still only threw 11, which is very low for him. He did complete a high percentage of passes over 20 yards downfield. But again, with our skill players - he has help and odesnt need to be Rodgers in order for us to dominate offensively.

Without a functioning QB everything falls apart PatersonPlank : 3/5/2019 10:47 am : link There is no way to rebuild an offense if you have complete crap at QB. Eli is still functioning adequately, and possibly better than that with improved OL play. Putting in Lauletta means the offense tanks, players on both offense and defense get demoralized and leave, no one wants to come.



The way to do it is to keep consistent and functioning at QB, build around that so everyone sees improvement, and have the QB successor learning until he is ready (could be 1/2 year could be 1.5 years). Then when a change is made the team has confidence that the QB can play and help them. This is the much more rational and "team calming" way to transition.



Remember these are human players not madden pieces. They see crap at QB and they are out of here.

RE: . Josh in the City : 3/5/2019 10:48 am : link

Quote: Josh:



1) The Giants may absolutely love Murray and/or Haskins but because they are picking 6th, it's not guaranteed they can get them.



2) They may not love Carr and/or are willing to part with what it will take to get him.



3) They may not love Rosen and/or are willing to part with what it will take to get him.



4) They may not love any of the other QBs that will be there at 6 (Most don't believe Lock, etc are worth the 6th pick).



So then what? Sign Blake Bortles? What other options are there presently better than one more year of a QB they already have control of?



If we know we're not going to compete then does it really matter? Sign a cheap veteran or start Kyle Lauletta for a year. Can it get much worse than where we've been the past 2 years? And if it does get worse for this one season, then is that so bad? We'd be in a better position to draft a QB in next year's class which many believe to be a much better class anyway. In comment 14315268 Danny Kanell said:If we know we're not going to compete then does it really matter? Sign a cheap veteran or start Kyle Lauletta for a year. Can it get much worse than where we've been the past 2 years? And if it does get worse for this one season, then is that so bad? We'd be in a better position to draft a QB in next year's class which many believe to be a much better class anyway.

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/5/2019 10:49 am : link having a rational discussion with a poster that watched Barkley have a monster year and still complained ad nauseum that the wrong draft pick was made?



In thread after excruciating thread.

If it is the general consensus that the Giants joeinpa : 3/5/2019 10:49 am : link Cannot win this year, it does make sense to move on now. Better to lose with a young quarterback who might be the future than 38 year old Eli, even if Eli is the better quarterback at this time.



I can only conclude that those who not only prefer Eli for next season but also adamantly oppose drafting a quarterback, believe the Giants can win this season and beyond with Eli.



Otherwise it makes no sense.





If Eli's replacement is not on the roster Mike from Ohio : 3/5/2019 10:49 am : link why do you just cut him for cap savings? Are you going to just spend up to the cap on free agents? That is not building for the future at all.



There are options beyond "Eli is the future" and "Cut Eli tomorrow." They are keeping him until they find his replacement. What is the alternative? Just grab anyone to play QB? Put Lauletta in and tell everyone else on the team and the fans that this year is just running out the clock?



Your premise that nobody believes Eli is the long term future of this team is correct. But that does not mean cutting Eli this year is the best answer.

RE: LOL.. Anakim : 3/5/2019 10:50 am : link

Quote: having a rational discussion with a poster that watched Barkley have a monster year and still complained ad nauseum that the wrong draft pick was made?



In thread after excruciating thread.



That's also true.







You don't exactly scream rationality, Josh. You're at best visceral and at worse, well, a raving moron. In comment 14315285 FatMan in Charlotte said:That's also true.You don't exactly scream rationality, Josh. You're at best visceral and at worse, well, a raving moron.

RE: . Anakim : 3/5/2019 10:51 am : link

Quote: Josh:



1) The Giants may absolutely love Murray and/or Haskins but because they are picking 6th, it's not guaranteed they can get them.



2) They may not love Carr and/or are willing to part with what it will take to get him.



3) They may not love Rosen and/or are willing to part with what it will take to get him.



4) They may not love any of the other QBs that will be there at 6 (Most don't believe Lock, etc are worth the 6th pick).



So then what? Sign Blake Bortles? What other options are there presently better than one more year of a QB they already have control of?





I'd rather have a year of Bridgewater at a reduced rate than Eli at 23M In comment 14315268 Danny Kanell said:I'd rather have a year of Bridgewater at a reduced rate than Eli at 23M

Barring something dramatic... Rong5611 : 3/5/2019 10:52 am : link Eli is our starter next season. There are so many holes to fill in the roster that its tough to replace him with a veteran QB, like Foles for example. That QB will likely cost more than Eli. You are only tying up cap we can use to get OL and a new safety (or two).



Eli threw for almost 4,300 yards last season, with only 11 INT's. Not bad for an old guy. Our QB situation could be worse...

RE: RE: LOL.. Anakim : 3/5/2019 10:52 am : link

Quote: In comment 14315285 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





having a rational discussion with a poster that watched Barkley have a monster year and still complained ad nauseum that the wrong draft pick was made?



In thread after excruciating thread.







That's also true.







You don't exactly scream rationality, Josh. You're at best visceral and at worse, well, a raving moron.



*worst In comment 14315292 Anakim said:*worst

So I guess Josh in the City : 3/5/2019 10:52 am : link believing that we should have gone Darnold over Barkley and the 'fact' that I'm "a raging moron" makes me unequipped to start a rational conversation about the Giants. Ok.

RE: If it is the general consensus that the Giants PatersonPlank : 3/5/2019 10:52 am : link

Quote: Cannot win this year, it does make sense to move on now. Better to lose with a young quarterback who might be the future than 38 year old Eli, even if Eli is the better quarterback at this time.



I can only conclude that those who not only prefer Eli for next season but also adamantly oppose drafting a quarterback, believe the Giants can win this season and beyond with Eli.



Otherwise it makes no sense.





Eli's replacement is not yet on the roster. It makes zero sense to put someone in who is only a 1 year guy. Stick with the vet for team continuity, build up the team, and then switch QB's once (not 2 or more). Look at the teams who switch QB's a lot, they don't rebuild they just stay continually sucky. A revolving door at QB hurts teams, plus what player would want to play here ? In comment 14315286 joeinpa said:Eli's replacement is not yet on the roster. It makes zero sense to put someone in who is only a 1 year guy. Stick with the vet for team continuity, build up the team, and then switch QB's once (not 2 or more). Look at the teams who switch QB's a lot, they don't rebuild they just stay continually sucky. A revolving door at QB hurts teams, plus what player would want to play here ?

RE: RE: . Danny Kanell : 3/5/2019 10:52 am : link

Quote: In comment 14315268 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





Josh:



1) The Giants may absolutely love Murray and/or Haskins but because they are picking 6th, it's not guaranteed they can get them.



2) They may not love Carr and/or are willing to part with what it will take to get him.



3) They may not love Rosen and/or are willing to part with what it will take to get him.



4) They may not love any of the other QBs that will be there at 6 (Most don't believe Lock, etc are worth the 6th pick).



So then what? Sign Blake Bortles? What other options are there presently better than one more year of a QB they already have control of?







If we know we're not going to compete then does it really matter? Sign a cheap veteran or start Kyle Lauletta for a year. Can it get much worse than where we've been the past 2 years? And if it does get worse for this one season, then is that so bad? We'd be in a better position to draft a QB in next year's class which many believe to be a much better class anyway.



It does matter. It matters to the people in charge to try to put the best possible team out there. A cheap veteran or Lauletta make even less sense. Eli Manning gives them a better chance to succeed than a cheap vet or Lauletta.



There are available options to move from Eli this offseason but none of them are guaranteed. In comment 14315284 Josh in the City said:It does matter. It matters to the people in charge to try to put the best possible team out there. A cheap veteran or Lauletta make even less sense. Eli Manning gives them a better chance to succeed than a cheap vet or Lauletta.There are available options to move from Eli this offseason but none of them are guaranteed.

Not when you start it that way Mayhap : 3/5/2019 10:52 am : link You can't imagine that anyone believes Eli is part of the (obviously short-term) future of the Giants? I think you should work on your imagination then, because there are no doubt people who think Eli can be effective for the next couple of years with a better offensive line.



There are also people who do not believe that "there is honestly no hope to field a competitive team". I think people have seen enough unexpected turnarounds to never give up hope of being competitive.





RE: Without a functioning QB everything falls apart ajr2456 : 3/5/2019 10:53 am : link

Quote: There is no way to rebuild an offense if you have complete crap at QB. Eli is still functioning adequately, and possibly better than that with improved OL play. Putting in Lauletta means the offense tanks, players on both offense and defense get demoralized and leave, no one wants to come.





The question comes down to allocation of resources. You can get functioning adequate QB play for a lot less than $23 million on the cap. Fitzpatrick as the place holder until Haskins would be ready or the 2020 draft at $13 million total ($6 million in dead money +1 yr $7 million deal) still nets you $10 million in cap space to allocate better. In comment 14315276 PatersonPlank said:The question comes down to allocation of resources. You can get functioning adequate QB play for a lot less than $23 million on the cap. Fitzpatrick as the place holder until Haskins would be ready or the 2020 draft at $13 million total ($6 million in dead money +1 yr $7 million deal) still nets you $10 million in cap space to allocate better.

Whats the point? Brown Recluse : 3/5/2019 10:53 am : link This topic has been beaten to death well past the point of being rational and some fans won't be happy until Manning is gone, even if it means going into the season with Kyle Lauletta and Alex Tanney. Just get Eli out of here.

RE: So I guess Danny Kanell : 3/5/2019 10:53 am : link

Quote: believing that we should have gone Darnold over Barkley and the 'fact' that I'm "a raging moron" makes me unequipped to start a rational conversation about the Giants. Ok.



I was a Darnold but but at some point you have to get over it. In comment 14315301 Josh in the City said:I was a Darnold but but at some point you have to get over it.

RE: RE: So I guess Danny Kanell : 3/5/2019 10:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 14315301 Josh in the City said:





Quote:





believing that we should have gone Darnold over Barkley and the 'fact' that I'm "a raging moron" makes me unequipped to start a rational conversation about the Giants. Ok.







I was a Darnold but but at some point you have to get over it.



*guy In comment 14315308 Danny Kanell said:*guy

no Brittlewater Chip : 3/5/2019 10:56 am : link Eli is making 17 mil this year not 23. The Cap number is inflated because he reduced his salary in other years to help us get under the cap and accepted bonus money. We have no cap space for a veteran back up QB who will get paid which is why we are not tagging Collins and the talk of trading or releasing Vernon.

RE: RE: If it is the general consensus that the Giants ajr2456 : 3/5/2019 10:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 14315286 joeinpa said:





Quote:





Cannot win this year, it does make sense to move on now. Better to lose with a young quarterback who might be the future than 38 year old Eli, even if Eli is the better quarterback at this time.



I can only conclude that those who not only prefer Eli for next season but also adamantly oppose drafting a quarterback, believe the Giants can win this season and beyond with Eli.



Otherwise it makes no sense.









Eli's replacement is not yet on the roster. It makes zero sense to put someone in who is only a 1 year guy. Stick with the vet for team continuity, build up the team, and then switch QB's once (not 2 or more). Look at the teams who switch QB's a lot, they don't rebuild they just stay continually sucky. A revolving door at QB hurts teams, plus what player would want to play here ?



Continuity? This roster is going to be like 70% overturned over the last two years. You really think benching a cheap vet after 6 games or a year is going to mess things up? In comment 14315302 PatersonPlank said:Continuity? This roster is going to be like 70% overturned over the last two years. You really think benching a cheap vet after 6 games or a year is going to mess things up?

. Danny Kanell : 3/5/2019 10:56 am : link Also, as far as Eli's money being a detriment to re-signing Collins. I have news for you. The Giants wouldn't be allocating that money for Collins. It's pretty obvious they value him at a certain number and they would make it work regardless of Eli if they could. He's just going to get more than they value him at.



The mistake was not trading him last year.

If you are a veteran on this team Mike from Ohio : 3/5/2019 10:56 am : link How do you feel knowing the Giants cut Eli to play Lauletta because this year doesn't matter? Are you working your ass off in the gym and film room, knowing the team doesn't plan on winning games? As a coach, how do you motivate guys to play week in and week out when the organization says "we'd rather have cap room than wins?"



If the team follows what you suggest, understand that the lack of effort you saw at the end of 2017 is what you would get all year in 2019. And then what, you flip a switch and tell everyone that now we are going to try in 2020?

RE: RE: LOL.. Bill L : 3/5/2019 10:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 14315285 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





having a rational discussion with a poster that watched Barkley have a monster year and still complained ad nauseum that the wrong draft pick was made?



In thread after excruciating thread.







That's also true.







You don't exactly scream rationality, Josh. You're at best visceral and at worse, well, a raving moron.



I completely disagree with this post.



I can't think of where the "at worst" lies but the given "at worst" here really should be the ""at best". In comment 14315292 Anakim said:I completely disagree with this post.I can't think of where the "at worst" lies but the given "at worst" here really should be the ""at best".

The gotcha is finding the next QB JonC : 3/5/2019 10:58 am : link Picking one at #6 isn't necessarily the solution, that's a big point of contention. It tends to happen on its own schedule, it's not always as simple as shopping for groceries and grabbing one in the draft at hand. This is where many fans miss the boat.



I think by now it's clear the front office believes it can win now, to some degree. Jobs depend on it, etc. But, they're also clearly working to eliminate the mistakes and lasting effects of the prior regime as well. This means entrenched talent being moved out even with no replacement in hand.



RE: If Eli's replacement is not on the roster Bill L : 3/5/2019 10:58 am : link

Quote: why do you just cut him for cap savings? Are you going to just spend up to the cap on free agents? That is not building for the future at all.



There are options beyond "Eli is the future" and "Cut Eli tomorrow." They are keeping him until they find his replacement. What is the alternative? Just grab anyone to play QB? Put Lauletta in and tell everyone else on the team and the fans that this year is just running out the clock?



Your premise that nobody believes Eli is the long term future of this team is correct. But that does not mean cutting Eli this year is the best answer.



Both you and dep hit the exact reason. Kudos. In comment 14315288 Mike from Ohio said:Both you and dep hit the exact reason. Kudos.

How can anyone Josh in the City : 3/5/2019 11:03 am : link say this team can contend now after they look at the defensive roster? Serious question. And for anyone that wants to make the argument that the offseason just started, we all just acknowledged this team has extremely limited resources so there's isn't going to be any dramatic improvement.

RE: If you are a veteran on this team eric2425ny : 3/5/2019 11:03 am : link

Quote: How do you feel knowing the Giants cut Eli to play Lauletta because this year doesn't matter? Are you working your ass off in the gym and film room, knowing the team doesn't plan on winning games? As a coach, how do you motivate guys to play week in and week out when the organization says "we'd rather have cap room than wins?"



If the team follows what you suggest, understand that the lack of effort you saw at the end of 2017 is what you would get all year in 2019. And then what, you flip a switch and tell everyone that now we are going to try in 2020?



+1. Tanking is almost impossible to do in the NFL and getting rid of Eli at this point is essentially tanking. The odds a rookie QB will come in here and be successful right away are very low. Coaches, assistants, and the other players want to win every game, this is their livelihood. It’s not like the Jets situation last year when you are handing the keys to Darnold instead of Josh McCown. Believe it or not, in today’s league of parity, there is a chance we could make a run this year as crazy as that sounds. In comment 14315317 Mike from Ohio said:+1. Tanking is almost impossible to do in the NFL and getting rid of Eli at this point is essentially tanking. The odds a rookie QB will come in here and be successful right away are very low. Coaches, assistants, and the other players want to win every game, this is their livelihood. It’s not like the Jets situation last year when you are handing the keys to Darnold instead of Josh McCown. Believe it or not, in today’s league of parity, there is a chance we could make a run this year as crazy as that sounds.

RE: How can anyone Danny Kanell : 3/5/2019 11:04 am : link

Quote: say this team can contend now after they look at the defensive roster? Serious question. And for anyone that wants to make the argument that the offseason just started, we all just acknowledged this team has extremely limited resources so there's isn't going to be any dramatic improvement.



Josh, do you have a legitimate inability to listen to what people are saying? In comment 14315332 Josh in the City said:Josh, do you have a legitimate inability to listen to what people are saying?

Saying they can contend JonC : 3/5/2019 11:06 am : link and operating as if they can contend are two different things. The old saying about ignoring what they say, and watching what they do applies.



They need to fill the stadium seats, and most of the fanbase probably isn't obsessing and analyzing the state of affairs on BBI.



Fans need to get off believing the franchise should be open and honest, it's unrealistic.

RE: Saying they can contend eric2425ny : 3/5/2019 11:07 am : link

Quote: and operating as if they can contend are two different things. The old saying about ignoring what they say, and watching what they do applies.



They need to fill the stadium seats, and most of the fanbase probably isn't obsessing and analyzing the state of affairs on BBI.



Fans need to get off believing the franchise should be open and honest, it's unrealistic.



Well said in regard to operating as if they can contend. In comment 14315344 JonC said:Well said in regard to operating as if they can contend.

A Few Things Lambuth_Special : 3/5/2019 11:09 am : link 1. It's not a given that all posters on this board don't think that Eli is part of the future. Several long-time posters (David B., Don in DC for example) have popped in to advocate for building around Eli for the next 2-3 years at least. Since so few QBs play well past age 38, this is probably crazy, but it is a perspective that is held around here.



2. They can't cut Eli if they don't have a legitimate QB in place. If you looked purely at advanced statistics, you could in fact cut Eli and bring in a replacement level veteran at a cheap cost - Fitzpatrick, for example, but imagine the optics of that move: getting rid of a franchise legend for Fitz would be a disaster with the fan base, and this team listens to the fan base. The entertainment factor of this move and a season of Fitzpatrick starting - from a pure sh$tshow perspective - would be off the charts.



3. Freeing up cap space via cutting Eli would be pointless if the team doesn't intend to compete now. It would be a waste of a year or two of whatever free agent contacts we invest in with Eli's savings.



4. All that being said, if the Giants do something like trade for Rosen (or another backup like Sloter), it would be a foolish move not to part with Eli. Rosen's already one year into his contact, and having him sit behind Eli would wasted another year and prevent using the cap dollars to build a team.

Here we go -the OP asks for the reasons that people have PatersonPlank : 3/5/2019 11:09 am : link He gets them, and now he starts to argue like on any other thread. I get it, you disagree just like on Barkley (which by the way you should admit you were wrong). There isn't any listening here, and no one ever changes opinions.





RE: RE: How can anyone Britt in VA : 3/5/2019 11:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 14315332 Josh in the City said:





Quote:





say this team can contend now after they look at the defensive roster? Serious question. And for anyone that wants to make the argument that the offseason just started, we all just acknowledged this team has extremely limited resources so there's isn't going to be any dramatic improvement.







Josh, do you have a legitimate inability to listen to what people are saying?



Clearly, which is makes it extra funny that he started this thread. In comment 14315338 Danny Kanell said:Clearly, which is makes it extra funny that he started this thread.

One question GiantGrit : 3/5/2019 11:10 am : link Many posters are certain the Giants won't resign Landon Collins because of Eli's money. Yet i've also read the salary cap can easily be manipulated.



There were multiple avenues to finding the cheese needed to resign him. They clearly don't want to overpay.



People on this board love to gush about the Patriots. DG is from the same school. Everyone has a price, no one exceeds it. Everyone is expendable.



Too many of you are trying to review a book after reading a few chapters. You just read a similar book and so you believe you know exactly how this one will end. You don't. None of us do yet.



To the posters that feel as if they are being persecuted for being negative, sorry some of us are waiting until FA and the draft to formulate an opinion on this offseason.



I want to move on from Eli ASAP. That doesn't mean he isn't the stopgap. FMiC, myself and others have pointed out...if they build the roster up THEN get their next qb, whats the issue?



You guys wanted the rebuild? You got it. They are slowly gutting this roster. They need multiple drafts to get this right.







RE: How can anyone dep026 : 3/5/2019 11:11 am : link

Quote: say this team can contend now after they look at the defensive roster? Serious question. And for anyone that wants to make the argument that the offseason just started, we all just acknowledged this team has extremely limited resources so there's isn't going to be any dramatic improvement.



So drafting someone at 6 and 39 and going out and getting FAs are not an option? In comment 14315332 Josh in the City said:So drafting someone at 6 and 39 and going out and getting FAs are not an option?

Me thinks Josh lives in a world JonC : 3/5/2019 11:11 am : link where he doesn't hear the word "no" often enough.

RE: Me thinks Josh lives in a world dep026 : 3/5/2019 11:12 am : link

Quote: where he doesn't hear the word "no" often enough.



I am pretty sure women would disagree with your statement.... haha In comment 14315356 JonC said:I am pretty sure women would disagree with your statement.... haha

Gaining cap space isn't pointless if you don't intend to compete this ajr2456 : 3/5/2019 11:14 am : link year.



What if you can get someone this year on a multi year deal that can help you in 2020?

If anything has been clearly demonstrated these past months, it's Ira : 3/5/2019 11:15 am : link that we can't have rational conversation about Eli and this team.

RE: One question eric2425ny : 3/5/2019 11:16 am : link

Quote: Many posters are certain the Giants won't resign Landon Collins because of Eli's money. Yet i've also read the salary cap can easily be manipulated.



There were multiple avenues to finding the cheese needed to resign him. They clearly don't want to overpay.



People on this board love to gush about the Patriots. DG is from the same school. Everyone has a price, no one exceeds it. Everyone is expendable.



Too many of you are trying to review a book after reading a few chapters. You just read a similar book and so you believe you know exactly how this one will end. You don't. None of us do yet.



To the posters that feel as if they are being persecuted for being negative, sorry some of us are waiting until FA and the draft to formulate an opinion on this offseason.



I want to move on from Eli ASAP. That doesn't mean he isn't the stopgap. FMiC, myself and others have pointed out...if they build the roster up THEN get their next qb, whats the issue?



You guys wanted the rebuild? You got it. They are slowly gutting this roster. They need multiple drafts to get this right.







Nothing helps a young QB more than having a good team around him. This is why Prescott and more notably Russell Wilson were so successful right out of the gate. Rosen and Darnold are very recent examples of the impact of having a bad line, etc for a young QB. In comment 14315353 GiantGrit said:Nothing helps a young QB more than having a good team around him. This is why Prescott and more notably Russell Wilson were so successful right out of the gate. Rosen and Darnold are very recent examples of the impact of having a bad line, etc for a young QB.

I don’t agree that Eli has “struggled mightily” the last 6 years djm : 3/5/2019 11:18 am : link And I don’t know how anyone can even say that with a straight face. Eli played a pro bowl level in 2014-2015. Helped the team win 11 games in 2016 despite playing in a broken and highly prone offense. Then the bottom dropped out in 2017, the chicken came home to roost. First half of 2018 I won’t lie I was ready to say goodbye but the second half convinced me that 2017 and some of 2018 was an aberration.



Wins and losses doesn’t mean the qb is bad or good. Have we not learned anything?

I will say GiantGrit : 3/5/2019 11:18 am : link The offensive gameplan after the bye (establish the run at all costs, sprinkle in a good % of play action, especially some bootlegs) is what i need to see to start the year. They did it against Jacksonville and got away from it for too long. Go under center and play bully ball.



After the bye week, they self scouted and made some nice adjustments. That really should be the plan. If you're gonna have Eli operate under west coast principles, give him the play action we know he excels with.



Solder - Hernandez - Halapio - Brown - Williams



Make it happen! i'd like that offensive line.

This.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/5/2019 11:18 am : link



Quote: If anything has been clearly demonstrated these past months, it's

Ira : 11:15 am : link : reply

that we can't have rational conversation about Eli and this team. should end the thread!!

RE: If you can't even entertain, understand, or even listen.... riceneggs : 3/5/2019 11:21 am : link

Quote: to the reason while it makes sense to keep Eli as the veteran QB while that transition takes place, then no, we can't have a rational conversation about it.



You say one thing that is valid. EVERYBODY agrees it's time to start planning for Eli's successor.



What's the benefit of playing Eli next year?? In comment 14315259 Britt in VA said:What's the benefit of playing Eli next year??

RE: RE: If you can't even entertain, understand, or even listen.... dep026 : 3/5/2019 11:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 14315259 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





to the reason while it makes sense to keep Eli as the veteran QB while that transition takes place, then no, we can't have a rational conversation about it.



You say one thing that is valid. EVERYBODY agrees it's time to start planning for Eli's successor.







What's the benefit of playing Eli next year??



Which QB on the roster right now gives us the best chance to win? In comment 14315377 riceneggs said:Which QB on the roster right now gives us the best chance to win?

Some of you are going to need to accept the fact that this process Brown Recluse : 3/5/2019 11:23 am : link is going to be slow and painful. You want to blame someone, blame Jerry Reese.



The Giants are trying to move out of the mess he created while still trying to be competitive and with that in mind, cutting Eli now just to make cap room makes no sense. You're just going to have to be patient.



I can see a lot of the smoke clearing out after this season is over.





The only reason mrvax : 3/5/2019 11:24 am : link I can think of for keeping Eli this year is the staff believes he gives them the best chance to win games this year. Right or wrong, this must be the reason.



RE: One question Lambuth_Special : 3/5/2019 11:27 am : link

Quote: FMiC, myself and others have pointed out...if they build the roster up THEN get their next qb, whats the issue?



I'm not against this plan, but there is a timing issue with it as well. If the first starting year of your rookie QB is going to be a wash (given history with the exception of Big Ben in 04 and Luck/RGIII in 2012), then you are waiting until 2021 to be truly competitive if you got a QB in the 2020 class. I guess the Giants are fortunate in a bizarre sense that they messed up drafting in 2016 and 2017 that they won't have to hand out a lot of bad second contracts or let go players walk. In comment 14315353 GiantGrit said:I'm not against this plan, but there is a timing issue with it as well. If the first starting year of your rookie QB is going to be a wash (given history with the exception of Big Ben in 04 and Luck/RGIII in 2012), then you are waiting until 2021 to be truly competitive if you got a QB in the 2020 class. I guess the Giants are fortunate in a bizarre sense that they messed up drafting in 2016 and 2017 that they won't have to hand out a lot of bad second contracts or let go players walk.

Neither side is wrong Thegratefulhead : 3/5/2019 11:27 am : link It is why we are still fighting. It is subjective and opinion driven. I can understand why people want Eli to start in 2019. Obviously, I think we should move on. Is what it is. Do we all really need to chime in on this again? I think I know everyone's position by now. I have not seen any new insight here, or original take. If we are going to do this again at least have a new take or angle to look at.

So my summary PatersonPlank : 3/5/2019 11:28 am : link Eli isn't the future, but is doing adequately. In fact he's probably somewhere in the middle of QB's. Given a good team around him we can win.



At $17M who else can you get that is much cheaper that can actually play QB in the NFL



Putting a rookie QB right in on a lousy team does no good, and can actually hurt the QB's development.



Eli isn't the reason this team stinks, there are other parts of the team that are much worse. We have a lot of holes and will have a lot of replacements. Its doesn't make sense to then add another replacement at the most important position too. This will just cause massive instability (and not save that much money).



QB is not a position, like CB for example, where you can just rotate in a new player per year. No winning team teams that due to the complexity and chemistry. Make the switch once. Draft/FA the future QB, let him sit until he absorbs the offense and gets to know the team, then in 1/2 to 1.5 years switch once from Eli to the new QB.

RE: So my summary ajr2456 : 3/5/2019 11:31 am : link

Quote:



QB is not a position, like CB for example, where you can just rotate in a new player per year. No winning team teams that due to the complexity and chemistry. Make the switch once. Draft/FA the future QB, let him sit until he absorbs the offense and gets to know the team, then in 1/2 to 1.5 years switch once from Eli to the new QB.



They did the opposite of this with Eli and it worked pretty well. In comment 14315398 PatersonPlank said:They did the opposite of this with Eli and it worked pretty well.

I've been pretty down on Eli ron mexico : 3/5/2019 11:31 am : link I would have been fine with the "rip the band aid off' approach of cut Eli, sign a guy like Fitz and try to get the next guy in this draft or the next draft but understand why an organization like the Giants won't go that route.



But come September I'm sure I'll think that there is no reason why we can't compete for a div title and/or a sot in the playoffs. Hopefully that goal is still alive come Halloween





RE: So my summary Lambuth_Special : 3/5/2019 11:34 am : link

Quote: Eli isn't the future, but is doing adequately. In fact he's probably somewhere in the middle of QB's.



I don't know; if you looked at 32 starting QBs last year, it would be difficult to find 16 of them that Eli played better than. In comment 14315398 PatersonPlank said:I don't know; if you looked at 32 starting QBs last year, it would be difficult to find 16 of them that Eli played better than.

It's hard to have RinR : 3/5/2019 11:36 am : link



Quote: ...and has struggled mightily for the past 6 seasons



a rational conversation when you start with this:

Josh figgy2989 : 3/5/2019 11:37 am : link You really need to let it go, the Giants didn't draft Darnold.

You can't convince rabid Eli apologists to be rational Section131 : 3/5/2019 11:38 am : link 1. They love to bring up 2 super bowls

2. They still believe his is a functioning QB

3. They believe the Mara ownership should be loyal to him until he dies

4. They never fault Eli for anything even if he throws 4 picks in a game

5. They don't believe there is ANY other QB capable of playing for the Giants

6. They love to cite Dave Brown, Danny Kannell era



I could go on and on and on and on just like Eli apologists here. You could literally have a take on any other position and they will agree. But critique Eli, suddenly you aren't a real Giants fan.





RE: RE: So my summary dep026 : 3/5/2019 11:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 14315398 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:





Eli isn't the future, but is doing adequately. In fact he's probably somewhere in the middle of QB's.







I don't know; if you looked at 32 starting QBs last year, it would be difficult to find 16 of them that Eli played better than.



Teams who got worse QB play...



Jets

Miami

Buffalo

Cincy

Baltimore (this can be argued since Flacco started most of the year)

Tennesee

Jacksonville

Oakland

Denver

Washington

Detroit

TB

SF

Arizona



And there a few other teams like Chicago, Minny, Dallas, Philly were less than thrilling as well. In comment 14315410 Lambuth_Special said:Teams who got worse QB play...JetsMiamiBuffaloCincyBaltimore (this can be argued since Flacco started most of the year)TenneseeJacksonvilleOaklandDenverWashingtonDetroitTBSFArizonaAnd there a few other teams like Chicago, Minny, Dallas, Philly were less than thrilling as well.

RE: You can't convince rabid Eli apologists to be rational dep026 : 3/5/2019 11:39 am : link

Quote: 1. They love to bring up 2 super bowls

2. They still believe his is a functioning QB

3. They believe the Mara ownership should be loyal to him until he dies

4. They never fault Eli for anything even if he throws 4 picks in a game

5. They don't believe there is ANY other QB capable of playing for the Giants

6. They love to cite Dave Brown, Danny Kannell era



I could go on and on and on and on just like Eli apologists here. You could literally have a take on any other position and they will agree. But critique Eli, suddenly you aren't a real Giants fan.





I am sorry but you are grown man crying over the fact of a guy starting because there might not be a better option. Plus, your giving up your seats because of it.



And you are going to come here and ridicule and mock fans? Thats just awesome on your part. In comment 14315420 Section131 said:I am sorry but you are grown man crying over the fact of a guy starting because there might not be a better option. Plus, your giving up your seats because of it.And you are going to come here and ridicule and mock fans? Thats just awesome on your part.

RE: RE: You can't convince rabid Eli apologists to be rational Section131 : 3/5/2019 11:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 14315420 Section131 said:





Quote:





1. They love to bring up 2 super bowls

2. They still believe his is a functioning QB

3. They believe the Mara ownership should be loyal to him until he dies

4. They never fault Eli for anything even if he throws 4 picks in a game

5. They don't believe there is ANY other QB capable of playing for the Giants

6. They love to cite Dave Brown, Danny Kannell era



I could go on and on and on and on just like Eli apologists here. You could literally have a take on any other position and they will agree. But critique Eli, suddenly you aren't a real Giants fan.









I am sorry but you are grown man crying over the fact of a guy starting because there might not be a better option. Plus, your giving up your seats because of it.



And you are going to come here and ridicule and mock fans? Thats just awesome on your part.



yes I'm a grown man. yes I've owned season tickets, I've seen Dan Reeves waive goodbye to Phil Simms who was A GREAT ALL TIME GIANT. But for some reason, you and every other Eli apologist puts up a wall against any other fan who wants Eli gone.



Honestly who cares if for 1 year its a veteran or Lauletta or some Joe off the street. Eli is DONE after this year and the Giants are NOT contending. They aren't better than the Eagles, Rams, Cowboys, Saints, Seahawks, Vikings, etc.



Why don't you guys become open minded and realize the Giants can start another QB not named Manning... its okay guys... come off the ledge In comment 14315422 dep026 said:yes I'm a grown man. yes I've owned season tickets, I've seen Dan Reeves waive goodbye to Phil Simms who was A GREAT ALL TIME GIANT. But for some reason, you and every other Eli apologist puts up a wall against any other fan who wants Eli gone.Honestly who cares if for 1 year its a veteran or Lauletta or some Joe off the street. Eli is DONE after this year and the Giants are NOT contending. They aren't better than the Eagles, Rams, Cowboys, Saints, Seahawks, Vikings, etc.Why don't you guys become open minded and realize the Giants can start another QB not named Manning... its okay guys... come off the ledge

It seems to me that keeping Eli is decidedly irrational Go Terps : 3/5/2019 11:45 am : link He isn't performing up to his contract, and cutting him would open up $17M...which is enough to cover Solder who is the most expensive LT in the entire league. Eli's slated to cost $23.2M in 2019, making him the 10th highest cap hit in the entire league. Is he the 10th best player in the league?



Yeah the 2018 QB class has come and gone, but that doesn't mean there aren't alternative QB options available to the Giants now. Why can't they draft a QB in this draft and have him compete for the starting job? Why can't they draft 2 QBs and have them compete? Why can't they trade for someone on another team's depth chart? I've been listing the names all offseason: Sloter, Driskell, Mullens, Rudolph, and others.



Eli Manning is my favorite Giant ever. But nostalgia and sentimentality can't be informing decisions. It's over.

RE: Well I guess I should be the first to post about this... Scuzzlebutt : 3/5/2019 11:46 am : link

Quote: Each coach and GM want to win, and whether or not you think Eli still has it, he is the ONLY current QB on the roster who gives us a CHANCE of winning. If the Giants are gun-ho about either Haskins or Murray - they are not positive they are ensured of them come draft time. So why would they want to keep Eli for this year and try to compete.



1. With Barkley, OBJ, EE, and SS - the brass may feel as though Eli doesnt have to dominate at the position. The skill players are good enough to beat defenses by themselves. The OL is the weak spot and shoring that unit up can produce a lot of points, no matter who the QB is.



2. Regardless of who was playing offense for opponents last year, the last half of the year the Giants offense was very, very functional. Depsite laying a 0 against Tennesee in a downpour, we averaged over 26 PPG in our last 8 - maybe it was because the OL got better (Solder playing better. Brown being better than Omameh, gettign rid of Flowers, etc..) and four of those games were without OBJ.



3. The defense needs a lot of work and will be our downfall. But if Beal steps up into the starting corner we hope, OV stays healthy, Hill and Tomlinson improve, and we draft a guy like Sweat or Gary or White at 6 - that will help our defense. We can also spend some money on guys like Amos, Preston Brown, Mathieu, etc... to shore up weaker points.



4. Look at that the schedule next year, its not that difficult.



5. As regards to Eli, he made a lot of big time throws last year. Yes he missed some. Yes he threw some bad INTs. But he still only threw 11, which is very low for him. He did complete a high percentage of passes over 20 yards downfield. But again, with our skill players - he has help and odesnt need to be Rodgers in order for us to dominate offensively.



Excellent post. Agree. In comment 14315270 dep026 said:Excellent post. Agree.

RE: It seems to me that keeping Eli is decidedly irrational Section131 : 3/5/2019 11:47 am : link

Quote: He isn't performing up to his contract, and cutting him would open up $17M...which is enough to cover Solder who is the most expensive LT in the entire league. Eli's slated to cost $23.2M in 2019, making him the 10th highest cap hit in the entire league. Is he the 10th best player in the league?



Yeah the 2018 QB class has come and gone, but that doesn't mean there aren't alternative QB options available to the Giants now. Why can't they draft a QB in this draft and have him compete for the starting job? Why can't they draft 2 QBs and have them compete? Why can't they trade for someone on another team's depth chart? I've been listing the names all offseason: Sloter, Driskell, Mullens, Rudolph, and others.



Eli Manning is my favorite Giant ever. But nostalgia and sentimentality can't be informing decisions. It's over.



FINALLY A GUY WHO GETS IT! THANK YOU THERE IS A GOD!!!!! In comment 14315434 Go Terps said:FINALLY A GUY WHO GETS IT! THANK YOU THERE IS A GOD!!!!!

RE: RE: RE: You can't convince rabid Eli apologists to be rational dep026 : 3/5/2019 11:51 am : link

Quote:

I am sorry but you are grown man crying over the fact of a guy starting because there might not be a better option. Plus, your giving up your seats because of it.



And you are going to come here and ridicule and mock fans? Thats just awesome on your part.







yes I'm a grown man. yes I've owned season tickets, I've seen Dan Reeves waive goodbye to Phil Simms who was A GREAT ALL TIME GIANT. But for some reason, you and every other Eli apologist puts up a wall against any other fan who wants Eli gone.



Honestly who cares if for 1 year its a veteran or Lauletta or some Joe off the street. Eli is DONE after this year and the Giants are NOT contending. They aren't better than the Eagles, Rams, Cowboys, Saints, Seahawks, Vikings, etc.



Why don't you guys become open minded and realize the Giants can start another QB not named Manning... its okay guys... come off the ledge



Again, I am not sure what some people read on here. But here's the thing. There are many posters here who want a new QB. There are many who wanted to draft one in the last draft and there are some who want to draft one in this class. There are others who want to build a better defense or OL first cause we arent enamored with the options this year. It doesnt make anyone wrong or right...



But you are the ONLY "fan" crying and quitting on going to the games because he is starting and ignoring the other problems with the team. So when people call you a "fan" - their views of objectivity are much more clearer than yours.



Ive never seen a fan ever quit being a season ticket holder cause of a tantrum of a player playing. I've seen it all now. In comment 14315433 Section131 said:Again, I am not sure what some people read on here. But here's the thing. There are many posters here who want a new QB. There are many who wanted to draft one in the last draft and there are some who want to draft one in this class. There are others who want to build a better defense or OL first cause we arent enamored with the options this year. It doesnt make anyone wrong or right...But you are the ONLY "fan" crying and quitting on going to the games because he is starting and ignoring the other problems with the team. So when people call you a "fan" - their views of objectivity are much more clearer than yours.Ive never seen a fan ever quit being a season ticket holder cause of a tantrum of a player playing. I've seen it all now.

RE: It seems to me that keeping Eli is decidedly irrational Mike from Ohio : 3/5/2019 11:52 am : link

Quote: He isn't performing up to his contract, and cutting him would open up $17M...which is enough to cover Solder who is the most expensive LT in the entire league. Eli's slated to cost $23.2M in 2019, making him the 10th highest cap hit in the entire league. Is he the 10th best player in the league?



Yeah the 2018 QB class has come and gone, but that doesn't mean there aren't alternative QB options available to the Giants now. Why can't they draft a QB in this draft and have him compete for the starting job? Why can't they draft 2 QBs and have them compete? Why can't they trade for someone on another team's depth chart? I've been listing the names all offseason: Sloter, Driskell, Mullens, Rudolph, and others.



Eli Manning is my favorite Giant ever. But nostalgia and sentimentality can't be informing decisions. It's over.



I don't think a single person on this thread suggested that nostalgia and/or sentimentality is the reason to keep Eli. It's the same as responding to your post by saying "Your hatred of Eli is not a reason to cut him." It ignores what people are actually saying. In comment 14315434 Go Terps said:I don't think a single person on this thread suggested that nostalgia and/or sentimentality is the reason to keep Eli. It's the same as responding to your post by saying "Your hatred of Eli is not a reason to cut him." It ignores what people are actually saying.

RE: It seems to me that keeping Eli is decidedly irrational Brown Recluse : 3/5/2019 11:55 am : link

Quote: Why can't they draft a QB in this draft and have him compete for the starting job?



Maybe they don't like these QB's and don't want to bother wasting the next decade on another Ryan Tannehill.



Quote: Why can't they draft 2 QBs and have them compete? Drafting 2 QB's is ridiculous when you have so many other holes to fill. Especially in a draft where the deep positions are positions of need on the roster.



Quote: Why can't they trade for someone on another team's depth chart? I've been listing the names all offseason: Sloter, Driskell, Mullens, Rudolph, and others. Because all of those Qb's suck and none of them are the answer.



Every option you presented is a great way to end up in "QB Hell" if you don't like the player.



This is classic, "lets get another QB who isn't Eli just because its another QB who isn't Eli and saves money."



The team remains a sub .500 laughing stock but hey, no more Eli and we have cap room.



In comment 14315434 Go Terps said:Maybe they don't like these QB's and don't want to bother wasting the next decade on another Ryan Tannehill.Drafting 2 QB's is ridiculous when you have so many other holes to fill. Especially in a draft where the deep positions are positions of need on the roster.Because all of those Qb's suck and none of them are the answer.Every option you presented is a great way to end up in "QB Hell" if you don't like the player.This is classic, "lets get another QB who isn't Eli just because its another QB who isn't Eli and saves money."The team remains a sub .500 laughing stock but hey, no more Eli and we have cap room.

RE: RE: RE: RE: You can't convince rabid Eli apologists to be rational Section131 : 3/5/2019 11:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 14315433 Section131 said:





Quote:







I am sorry but you are grown man crying over the fact of a guy starting because there might not be a better option. Plus, your giving up your seats because of it.



And you are going to come here and ridicule and mock fans? Thats just awesome on your part.







yes I'm a grown man. yes I've owned season tickets, I've seen Dan Reeves waive goodbye to Phil Simms who was A GREAT ALL TIME GIANT. But for some reason, you and every other Eli apologist puts up a wall against any other fan who wants Eli gone.



Honestly who cares if for 1 year its a veteran or Lauletta or some Joe off the street. Eli is DONE after this year and the Giants are NOT contending. They aren't better than the Eagles, Rams, Cowboys, Saints, Seahawks, Vikings, etc.



Why don't you guys become open minded and realize the Giants can start another QB not named Manning... its okay guys... come off the ledge







Again, I am not sure what some people read on here. But here's the thing. There are many posters here who want a new QB. There are many who wanted to draft one in the last draft and there are some who want to draft one in this class. There are others who want to build a better defense or OL first cause we arent enamored with the options this year. It doesnt make anyone wrong or right...



But you are the ONLY "fan" crying and quitting on going to the games because he is starting and ignoring the other problems with the team. So when people call you a "fan" - their views of objectivity are much more clearer than yours.



Ive never seen a fan ever quit being a season ticket holder cause of a tantrum of a player playing. I've seen it all now.



First of all I gave up my season tickets when they moved to the new stadium and wanted $20,000 PSLs. So let's get that straight off the bat.



2nd there are players on this team I love. Barkley, Hernandez, Engram, lots of others.



And this isn't even about Eli himself or personal. It's about an organization lead by John Mara who doesn't know how to move on from a legend. They are laughingstocks of the NFL. So until Mara comes to his senses once and for all and moves on from this albatross, I choose not to support him and his overpriced ticket.



Doesn't make me any less of a fan, just makes me smarter than those paying for a home game expecting a win while Eli is under center. In comment 14315444 dep026 said:First of all I gave up my season tickets when they moved to the new stadium and wanted $20,000 PSLs. So let's get that straight off the bat.2nd there are players on this team I love. Barkley, Hernandez, Engram, lots of others.And this isn't even about Eli himself or personal. It's about an organization lead by John Mara who doesn't know how to move on from a legend. They are laughingstocks of the NFL. So until Mara comes to his senses once and for all and moves on from this albatross, I choose not to support him and his overpriced ticket.Doesn't make me any less of a fan, just makes me smarter than those paying for a home game expecting a win while Eli is under center.

BR Go Terps : 3/5/2019 11:56 am : link The team is going to be a sub .500 laughingstock with Eli. Where have you been?

RE: You can't convince rabid Eli apologists to be rational PatersonPlank : 3/5/2019 11:56 am : link

Quote: 1. They love to bring up 2 super bowls

2. They still believe his is a functioning QB

3. They believe the Mara ownership should be loyal to him until he dies

4. They never fault Eli for anything even if he throws 4 picks in a game

5. They don't believe there is ANY other QB capable of playing for the Giants

6. They love to cite Dave Brown, Danny Kannell era



I could go on and on and on and on just like Eli apologists here. You could literally have a take on any other position and they will agree. But critique Eli, suddenly you aren't a real Giants fan.





Outside of #2, there literally is not 1 thing on your list that anyone advocating starting Eli has said in this thread. I am looking forward to next season when you are not a fan, so hence won't be on BBI In comment 14315420 Section131 said:Outside of #2, there literally is not 1 thing on your list that anyone advocating starting Eli has said in this thread. I am looking forward to next season when you are not a fan, so hence won't be on BBI

It's the right move to cut him AcesUp : 3/5/2019 11:56 am : link But I'm not the guy that has to answer to reporters and a fickle fan base when the journeyman QB with a lower reputation and lack of pedigree doesn't make the playoffs. It's easier to deflect responsibility operating under the status quo when you can claim you lacked options. So in that respect, I don't think the benefits outweigh the risk from managements standpoint. I can see why they wouldn't want to deal with the bullshit and just ride out his deal. There is probably an element of loyalty there as well which should be a factor to some degree.

Swear to God someone has hacked GoTerps BBI handle. Brown Recluse : 3/5/2019 11:59 am : link I've rarely ever agreed with you but always respected your opinion and how you stick to your guns and back it up with rationale even when its not popular... I can go back at least as far as you banging the drum on D'Qwell Jackson and everyone telling you you're nuts.



But this stuff you're spouting out now just makes no sense.

RE: RE: You can't convince rabid Eli apologists to be rational Section131 : 3/5/2019 11:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 14315420 Section131 said:





Quote:





1. They love to bring up 2 super bowls

2. They still believe his is a functioning QB

3. They believe the Mara ownership should be loyal to him until he dies

4. They never fault Eli for anything even if he throws 4 picks in a game

5. They don't believe there is ANY other QB capable of playing for the Giants

6. They love to cite Dave Brown, Danny Kannell era



I could go on and on and on and on just like Eli apologists here. You could literally have a take on any other position and they will agree. But critique Eli, suddenly you aren't a real Giants fan.









Outside of #2, there literally is not 1 thing on your list that anyone advocating starting Eli has said in this thread. I am looking forward to next season when you are not a fan, so hence won't be on BBI



I guess you haven't been reading BBI that long then. Classic Jets fan infiltration. go away Sam Darnold, we didn't choose you! In comment 14315459 PatersonPlank said:I guess you haven't been reading BBI that long then. Classic Jets fan infiltration. go away Sam Darnold, we didn't choose you!

RE: It's the right move to cut him Go Terps : 3/5/2019 11:59 am : link

Quote: But I'm not the guy that has to answer to reporters and a fickle fan base when the journeyman QB with a lower reputation and lack of pedigree doesn't make the playoffs. It's easier to deflect responsibility operating under the status quo when you can claim you lacked options. So in that respect, I don't think the benefits outweigh the risk from managements standpoint. I can see why they wouldn't want to deal with the bullshit and just ride out his deal. There is probably an element of loyalty there as well which should be a factor to some degree.



What do you think Eli's reputation is right now?



Put yourself in the Eagles' shoes. Do you want the Giants to keep Eli or move on? In comment 14315460 AcesUp said:What do you think Eli's reputation is right now?Put yourself in the Eagles' shoes. Do you want the Giants to keep Eli or move on?

RE: The gotcha is finding the next QB micky : 3/5/2019 12:00 pm : link

Quote: Picking one at #6 isn't necessarily the solution, that's a big point of contention. It tends to happen on its own schedule, it's not always as simple as shopping for groceries and grabbing one in the draft at hand. This is where many fans miss the boat.



I think by now it's clear the front office believes it can win now, to some degree. Jobs depend on it, etc. But, they're also clearly working to eliminate the mistakes and lasting effects of the prior regime as well. This means entrenched talent being moved out even with no replacement in hand.





Quote: I think by now it's clear the front office believes it can win now, to some degree.





This is the problem..the approach.





[quote] In comment 14315320 JonC said:This is the problem..the approach.[quote]

RE: I don’t agree that Eli has “struggled mightily” the last 6 years Josh in the City : 3/5/2019 12:00 pm : link

Quote: And I don’t know how anyone can even say that with a straight face. Eli played a pro bowl level in 2014-2015. Helped the team win 11 games in 2016 despite playing in a broken and highly prone offense. Then the bottom dropped out in 2017, the chicken came home to roost. First half of 2018 I won’t lie I was ready to say goodbye but the second half convinced me that 2017 and some of 2018 was an aberration.



Wins and losses doesn’t mean the qb is bad or good. Have we not learned anything?

Wow. Eli was h.o.r.r.e.n.d.o.u.s. in 2016 and the defense carried them to a winning record. The offense was abysmal. 2017 was even worse. And he plays closer to average in a small sample of games at the end of last season and now you're ready to hitch your wagon to him again at 38 yrs old? And let's just conveniently leave out 2013 and 2015. Talk about being an apologist...just, wow. In comment 14315370 djm said:Wow. Eli was h.o.r.r.e.n.d.o.u.s. in 2016 and the defense carried them to a winning record. The offense was abysmal. 2017 was even worse. And he plays closer to average in a small sample of games at the end of last season and now you're ready to hitch your wagon to him again at 38 yrs old? And let's just conveniently leave out 2013 and 2015. Talk about being an apologist...just, wow.

RE: RE: RE: You can't convince rabid Eli apologists to be rational PatersonPlank : 3/5/2019 12:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315459 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:





In comment 14315420 Section131 said:





Quote:





1. They love to bring up 2 super bowls

2. They still believe his is a functioning QB

3. They believe the Mara ownership should be loyal to him until he dies

4. They never fault Eli for anything even if he throws 4 picks in a game

5. They don't believe there is ANY other QB capable of playing for the Giants

6. They love to cite Dave Brown, Danny Kannell era



I could go on and on and on and on just like Eli apologists here. You could literally have a take on any other position and they will agree. But critique Eli, suddenly you aren't a real Giants fan.









Outside of #2, there literally is not 1 thing on your list that anyone advocating starting Eli has said in this thread. I am looking forward to next season when you are not a fan, so hence won't be on BBI







I guess you haven't been reading BBI that long then. Classic Jets fan infiltration. go away Sam Darnold, we didn't choose you!



Please read before you spout off. I clearly said "in this thread". In comment 14315464 Section131 said:Please read before you spout off. I clearly said "in this thread".

RE: It's the right move to cut him Josh in the City : 3/5/2019 12:01 pm : link

Quote: But I'm not the guy that has to answer to reporters and a fickle fan base when the journeyman QB with a lower reputation and lack of pedigree doesn't make the playoffs. It's easier to deflect responsibility operating under the status quo when you can claim you lacked options. So in that respect, I don't think the benefits outweigh the risk from managements standpoint. I can see why they wouldn't want to deal with the bullshit and just ride out his deal. There is probably an element of loyalty there as well which should be a factor to some degree.

So now the team is making moves b/c they have to answer to reporters. Talk about a lost franchise with no balls! In comment 14315460 AcesUp said:So now the team is making moves b/c they have to answer to reporters. Talk about a lost franchise with no balls!

Eli was horrendous in 2016 dep026 : 3/5/2019 12:02 pm : link You may need to look up the word objectivity if you’re going to make statements like that.



4400 yards 26/16 isn’t a “horrendous” year. Maybe if you’re playing on rookie level in Madden...

RE: If you are a veteran on this team Leg of Theismann : 3/5/2019 12:04 pm : link

Quote: How do you feel knowing the Giants cut Eli to play Lauletta because this year doesn't matter? Are you working your ass off in the gym and film room, knowing the team doesn't plan on winning games? As a coach, how do you motivate guys to play week in and week out when the organization says "we'd rather have cap room than wins?"



If the team follows what you suggest, understand that the lack of effort you saw at the end of 2017 is what you would get all year in 2019. And then what, you flip a switch and tell everyone that now we are going to try in 2020?



I think the players should "try" regardless of what year it is and who the QB is. I would think the millions of dollars you're being paid and the prospect of keeping your job as an NFL athlete would be enough incentive to work hard. I guess decreased effort when your team is out of the playoffs is one thing and possibly human nature, but to just not even try from the beginning of the season simply because of who the QB is (when the freed up cap space was used to sign better, younger players to WIN) would be a recipe for a very short NFL career. In comment 14315317 Mike from Ohio said:I think the players should "try" regardless of what year it is and who the QB is. I would think the millions of dollars you're being paid and the prospect of keeping your job as an NFL athlete would be enough incentive to work hard. I guess decreased effort when your team is out of the playoffs is one thing and possibly human nature, but to just not even try from the beginning of the season simply because of who the QB is (when the freed up cap space was used to sign better, younger players to WIN) would be a recipe for a very short NFL career.

RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 eric2425ny : 3/5/2019 12:05 pm : link

Quote: You may need to look up the word objectivity if you’re going to make statements like that.



4400 yards 26/16 isn’t a “horrendous” year. Maybe if you’re playing on rookie level in Madden...



He was also playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league and had no legit RB. In comment 14315474 dep026 said:He was also playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league and had no legit RB.

RE: RE: I don’t agree that Eli has “struggled mightily” the last 6 years Cap'n Bluebeard : 3/5/2019 12:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315370 djm said:





Quote:





And I don’t know how anyone can even say that with a straight face. Eli played a pro bowl level in 2014-2015. Helped the team win 11 games in 2016 despite playing in a broken and highly prone offense. Then the bottom dropped out in 2017, the chicken came home to roost. First half of 2018 I won’t lie I was ready to say goodbye but the second half convinced me that 2017 and some of 2018 was an aberration.



Wins and losses doesn’t mean the qb is bad or good. Have we not learned anything?





Wow. Eli was h.o.r.r.e.n.d.o.u.s. in 2016 and the defense carried them to a winning record. The offense was abysmal. 2017 was even worse. And he plays closer to average in a small sample of games at the end of last season and now you're ready to hitch your wagon to him again at 38 yrs old? And let's just conveniently leave out 2013 and 2015. Talk about being an apologist...just, wow.



2015? When he threw for 4400+ yards, 35TDs and 14INTs? Probably his second best season?



This is why people can't have rational conversations about Eli Manning. Because the people making the strongest arguments frequently don't even fact check themselves before posting. In comment 14315468 Josh in the City said:2015? When he threw for 4400+ yards, 35TDs and 14INTs? Probably his second best season?This is why people can't have rational conversations about Eli Manning. Because the people making the strongest arguments frequently don't even fact check themselves before posting.

RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 Josh in the City : 3/5/2019 12:06 pm : link

Quote: You may need to look up the word objectivity if you’re going to make statements like that.



4400 yards 26/16 isn’t a “horrendous” year. Maybe if you’re playing on rookie level in Madden...

We can go by stats or we can watch the games. If you want a stat that actually matters, we averaged 19 ppg that season - 26th in the NFL. In comment 14315474 dep026 said:We can go by stats or we can watch the games. If you want a stat that actually matters, we averaged 19 ppg that season - 26th in the NFL.

RE: RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 Brown Recluse : 3/5/2019 12:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315474 dep026 said:





Quote:





You may need to look up the word objectivity if you’re going to make statements like that.



4400 yards 26/16 isn’t a “horrendous” year. Maybe if you’re playing on rookie level in Madden...





We can go by stats or we can watch the games. If you want a stat that actually matters, we averaged 19 ppg that season - 26th in the NFL.



Ah, yes. And ppg is all on Eli.



Josh this is why no one can have rational conversations with you. You're irrational and you overreact to everything. In comment 14315486 Josh in the City said:Ah, yes. And ppg is all on Eli.Josh this is why no one can have rational conversations with you. You're irrational and you overreact to everything.

I get wanting to move on from Eli, but widmerseyebrow : 3/5/2019 12:09 pm : link I don't get the desperation to have anyone else under center in 2019. Shouldn't we want to acquire best long term option at QB? Can't we all agree that good long term options aren't available every year?



Taking a QB now means we're probably foregoing the drafting of a high round QB until at least 2022. Are we ready to do that for Dwayne Haskins?

RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 Section131 : 3/5/2019 12:09 pm : link

Quote: You may need to look up the word objectivity if you’re going to make statements like that.



4400 yards 26/16 isn’t a “horrendous” year. Maybe if you’re playing on rookie level in Madden...



I have a stat for you, when was the last time we won a playoff game?

Don't bother commenting I already know your answer... wasn't Eli's fault.

OKKKKKKK In comment 14315474 dep026 said:I have a stat for you, when was the last time we won a playoff game?Don't bother commenting I already know your answer... wasn't Eli's fault.OKKKKKKK

RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 ajr2456 : 3/5/2019 12:09 pm : link

Quote: You may need to look up the word objectivity if you’re going to make statements like that.



4400 yards 26/16 isn’t a “horrendous” year. Maybe if you’re playing on rookie level in Madden...



13th in yards

24th in INT %

5th most INT

23rd in AY/A

25th in QBR

17th in Comp %

15th in TD %



.... that's not good

In comment 14315474 dep026 said:13th in yards24th in INT %5th most INT23rd in AY/A25th in QBR17th in Comp %15th in TD %.... that's not good

RE: I get wanting to move on from Eli, but Section131 : 3/5/2019 12:09 pm : link

Quote: I don't get the desperation to have anyone else under center in 2019. Shouldn't we want to acquire best long term option at QB? Can't we all agree that good long term options aren't available every year?



Taking a QB now means we're probably foregoing the drafting of a high round QB until at least 2022. Are we ready to do that for Dwayne Haskins?



YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!



PLEASE GOD NO MORE ELI MANNING



PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE!!!!!! In comment 14315492 widmerseyebrow said:YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!PLEASE GOD NO MORE ELI MANNINGPLEASE PLEASE PLEASE!!!!!!

RE: RE: It's the right move to cut him AcesUp : 3/5/2019 12:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315460 AcesUp said:





Quote:





But I'm not the guy that has to answer to reporters and a fickle fan base when the journeyman QB with a lower reputation and lack of pedigree doesn't make the playoffs. It's easier to deflect responsibility operating under the status quo when you can claim you lacked options. So in that respect, I don't think the benefits outweigh the risk from managements standpoint. I can see why they wouldn't want to deal with the bullshit and just ride out his deal. There is probably an element of loyalty there as well which should be a factor to some degree.





So now the team is making moves b/c they have to answer to reporters. Talk about a lost franchise with no balls!



It's not the reason but it's a reason. The distilled point is that there's a lot of baggage that comes with moving on from a potential HOF QB. We saw it first hand. You have to be sure that the benefits are worth it. In comment 14315472 Josh in the City said:It's not the reason but it's a reason. The distilled point is that there's a lot of baggage that comes with moving on from a potential HOF QB. We saw it first hand. You have to be sure that the benefits are worth it.

RE: RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 eric2425ny : 3/5/2019 12:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315474 dep026 said:





Quote:





You may need to look up the word objectivity if you’re going to make statements like that.



4400 yards 26/16 isn’t a “horrendous” year. Maybe if you’re playing on rookie level in Madden...







I have a stat for you, when was the last time we won a playoff game?

Don't bother commenting I already know your answer... wasn't Eli's fault.

OKKKKKKK



Last time I checked there are 53 guys on the team. This isn’t the NBA when one or two stars can lead you to a playoff series victory. In comment 14315494 Section131 said:Last time I checked there are 53 guys on the team. This isn’t the NBA when one or two stars can lead you to a playoff series victory.

RE: RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 Section131 : 3/5/2019 12:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315474 dep026 said:





Quote:





You may need to look up the word objectivity if you’re going to make statements like that.



4400 yards 26/16 isn’t a “horrendous” year. Maybe if you’re playing on rookie level in Madden...





We can go by stats or we can watch the games. If you want a stat that actually matters, we averaged 19 ppg that season - 26th in the NFL.



you just can't convince Eli apologists it's time to move on. It's impossible. They are loyal till the end. If it was up to these clowns Eli would be playing till he's 80 and they'd still find stats to back him up.



Oh well.... In comment 14315486 Josh in the City said:you just can't convince Eli apologists it's time to move on. It's impossible. They are loyal till the end. If it was up to these clowns Eli would be playing till he's 80 and they'd still find stats to back him up.Oh well....

RE: RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 dep026 : 3/5/2019 12:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315474 dep026 said:





Quote:





You may need to look up the word objectivity if you’re going to make statements like that.



4400 yards 26/16 isn’t a “horrendous” year. Maybe if you’re playing on rookie level in Madden...





We can go by stats or we can watch the games. If you want a stat that actually matters, we averaged 19 ppg that season - 26th in the NFL.



lol.



Context is something you must not understand. Was the offense that bad or was the QB? According to you its ALWAYS Eli. Even though our rushing game was 29th in the NFL in rushing - you will still blame the falures on ONE man.



Again - study the word objectivity and rational before mocking posters. In comment 14315486 Josh in the City said:lol.Context is something you must not understand. Was the offense that bad or was the QB? According to you its ALWAYS Eli. Even though our rushing game was 29th in the NFL in rushing - you will still blame the falures on ONE man.Again - study the word objectivity and rational before mocking posters.

RE: RE: I get wanting to move on from Eli, but widmerseyebrow : 3/5/2019 12:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315492 widmerseyebrow said:





Quote:





I don't get the desperation to have anyone else under center in 2019. Shouldn't we want to acquire best long term option at QB? Can't we all agree that good long term options aren't available every year?



Taking a QB now means we're probably foregoing the drafting of a high round QB until at least 2022. Are we ready to do that for Dwayne Haskins?







YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!



PLEASE GOD NO MORE ELI MANNING



PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE!!!!!!



Sounds like a good road map to the 90s. In comment 14315496 Section131 said:Sounds like a good road map to the 90s.

RE: Swear to God someone has hacked GoTerps BBI handle. Go Terps : 3/5/2019 12:13 pm : link

Quote: I've rarely ever agreed with you but always respected your opinion and how you stick to your guns and back it up with rationale even when its not popular... I can go back at least as far as you banging the drum on D'Qwell Jackson and everyone telling you you're nuts.



But this stuff you're spouting out now just makes no sense.



What doesn't make sense?



Eli is 38-57 as a starter since the start of the 2013 season. That's 95 starts over 6 seasons. That's an entire career's worth for a lot of QBs...it's more than Andrew Luck has started. For scale, Dave Brown's record as a starter with the Giants was 23-30. How much more of a sample size do you need? In comment 14315463 Brown Recluse said:What doesn't make sense?Eli is 38-57 as a starter since the start of the 2013 season. That's 95 starts over 6 seasons. That's an entire career's worth for a lot of QBs...it's more than Andrew Luck has started. For scale, Dave Brown's record as a starter with the Giants was 23-30. How much more of a sample size do you need?

RE: RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 dep026 : 3/5/2019 12:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315474 dep026 said:





Quote:





You may need to look up the word objectivity if you’re going to make statements like that.



4400 yards 26/16 isn’t a “horrendous” year. Maybe if you’re playing on rookie level in Madden...







13th in yards

24th in INT %

5th most INT

23rd in AY/A

25th in QBR

17th in Comp %

15th in TD %



.... that's not good



13th in yards

13th in TDs



Not horrendous by any means. Throw in his great weapons of Victor Cruz, WIl lTye, Larry Donnell who were all out of the league next year - again, context. In comment 14315495 ajr2456 said:13th in yards13th in TDsNot horrendous by any means. Throw in his great weapons of Victor Cruz, WIl lTye, Larry Donnell who were all out of the league next year - again, context.

RE: RE: It's the right move to cut him Thegratefulhead : 3/5/2019 12:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315460 AcesUp said:





Quote:





But I'm not the guy that has to answer to reporters and a fickle fan base when the journeyman QB with a lower reputation and lack of pedigree doesn't make the playoffs. It's easier to deflect responsibility operating under the status quo when you can claim you lacked options. So in that respect, I don't think the benefits outweigh the risk from managements standpoint. I can see why they wouldn't want to deal with the bullshit and just ride out his deal. There is probably an element of loyalty there as well which should be a factor to some degree.







What do you think Eli's reputation is right now?



Put yourself in the Eagles' shoes. Do you want the Giants to keep Eli or move on? Keep him of course, The Eagles currently own us, why would they want to change anything? In comment 14315465 Go Terps said:Keep him of course, The Eagles currently own us, why would they want to change anything?

RE: RE: Swear to God someone has hacked GoTerps BBI handle. Brown Recluse : 3/5/2019 12:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315463 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





I've rarely ever agreed with you but always respected your opinion and how you stick to your guns and back it up with rationale even when its not popular... I can go back at least as far as you banging the drum on D'Qwell Jackson and everyone telling you you're nuts.



But this stuff you're spouting out now just makes no sense.







What doesn't make sense?



Eli is 38-57 as a starter since the start of the 2013 season. That's 95 starts over 6 seasons. That's an entire career's worth for a lot of QBs...it's more than Andrew Luck has started. For scale, Dave Brown's record as a starter with the Giants was 23-30. How much more of a sample size do you need?



There are multiple reasons why that record is what it is. Some of it is on Eli, some of it is not. I think you're choosing to ignore the details that don't fit within your narrative and overstating the ones that do. In comment 14315511 Go Terps said:There are multiple reasons why that record is what it is. Some of it is on Eli, some of it is not. I think you're choosing to ignore the details that don't fit within your narrative and overstating the ones that do.

RE: RE: RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 ajr2456 : 3/5/2019 12:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315495 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 14315474 dep026 said:





Quote:





You may need to look up the word objectivity if you’re going to make statements like that.



4400 yards 26/16 isn’t a “horrendous” year. Maybe if you’re playing on rookie level in Madden...







13th in yards

24th in INT %

5th most INT

23rd in AY/A

25th in QBR

17th in Comp %

15th in TD %



.... that's not good







13th in yards

13th in TDs



Not horrendous by any means. Throw in his great weapons of Victor Cruz, WIl lTye, Larry Donnell who were all out of the league next year - again, context.



So the context of INT % percentage doesn't matter? Or the context of AY/A? Or the TD %? In comment 14315514 dep026 said:So the context of INT % percentage doesn't matter? Or the context of AY/A? Or the TD %?

micky JonC : 3/5/2019 12:18 pm : link I don't disagree the approach is a big part of the problem.



But, there's also nothing to do be done about it unless fans want to start writing to the franchise leaders ... even then, it's a privately run business.



Good luck changing their gears for them.

Right , wrong or stupid Pan-handler : 3/5/2019 12:18 pm : link The Giants organization (specifically ownership) want to do 'right' by Eli especially after the McAdoo debacle. It looks like that means letting him play out his contract no matter the cost. So they will likely taylor their strategy to accomplishing that goal. One can certainly argue if there are better strategies than that but one thing in their favor at least to my eyes is Eli can still play provided we finally fix the darn line.



Their plan as I see it:



-Continue Fixing the O-Line (Daryl Williams and/or a pick in 2nd or 3rd if we can trade for a pick)

-Get Elis replacement in the building (not some journeymen but likely a high pick like Haskins)

-Shed high contracts not living up to their billing (Vernon)

-Do not franchise anyone because it will kill our cap flexibility (Collins)

-Sign multiple veteran D players with lower first year cap hits who come in with NFL experience and less learning curve (Pass rush, Safety, CB)

-Possibly trade Odell for a kings ransom (save another 5mill in the cap) and then use one of those high picks for a WR



Is it the best strategy? I would agree with some but would have argued Foles because it doesnt cost a pick and we could exchange his contract for Eli's and then reset our clock 6 years or so for the next time we need a QB. Then use the #6 pick for a blue-chip pass rusher.











RE: RE: RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 Josh in the City : 3/5/2019 12:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315486 Josh in the City said:





Quote:





In comment 14315474 dep026 said:





Quote:





You may need to look up the word objectivity if you’re going to make statements like that.



4400 yards 26/16 isn’t a “horrendous” year. Maybe if you’re playing on rookie level in Madden...





We can go by stats or we can watch the games. If you want a stat that actually matters, we averaged 19 ppg that season - 26th in the NFL.







lol.



Context is something you must not understand. Was the offense that bad or was the QB? According to you its ALWAYS Eli. Even though our rushing game was 29th in the NFL in rushing - you will still blame the falures on ONE man.



Again - study the word objectivity and rational before mocking posters.

dep, I respect you as a poster but this is the rationale we've been hearing for years. But our offense has been abysmal and we've made the playoffs once in the past 7 years. At some point that has to fall at the feet of the QB. Even if his stats in a few of those seasons are close to average. In comment 14315506 dep026 said:dep, I respect you as a poster but this is the rationale we've been hearing for years. But our offense has been abysmal and we've made the playoffs once in the past 7 years. At some point that has to fall at the feet of the QB. Even if his stats in a few of those seasons are close to average.

Brown Recluse Go Terps : 3/5/2019 12:20 pm : link Quote: There are multiple reasons why that record is what it is. Some of it is on Eli, some of it is not. I think you're choosing to ignore the details that don't fit within your narrative and overstating the ones that do.



I agree that there are multiple reasons for it. It certainly isn't all Eli's fault.

But will all those reasons have been addressed heading into 2019?



Is this team ready to compete for a title? Because if it isn't, I don't see the point. I agree that there are multiple reasons for it. It certainly isn't all Eli's fault.But will all those reasons have been addressed heading into 2019?Is this team ready to compete for a title? Because if it isn't, I don't see the point.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 dep026 : 3/5/2019 12:21 pm : link

Quote:

So the context of INT % percentage doesn't matter? Or the context of AY/A? Or the TD %?



Not really. I think its important to realize context. Which you seemingly do not. Game flow dictates situations. Personnel dictates situations. And in 16 games, 2-3 bad games can really affect percentage stats which you are showing.



Also it doesnt reflect on what happened in a play. There may be plays which an INT occurred because of a bad route or a dropped pass. There may have been a play where Eli had a TD that he missed a WR. It goes both ways. Without context and just plugging and chugging, you do not get the true representation of how the game was played. In comment 14315524 ajr2456 said:Not really. I think its important to realize context. Which you seemingly do not. Game flow dictates situations. Personnel dictates situations. And in 16 games, 2-3 bad games can really affect percentage stats which you are showing.Also it doesnt reflect on what happened in a play. There may be plays which an INT occurred because of a bad route or a dropped pass. There may have been a play where Eli had a TD that he missed a WR. It goes both ways. Without context and just plugging and chugging, you do not get the true representation of how the game was played.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 dep026 : 3/5/2019 12:25 pm : link

Quote:

dep, I respect you as a poster but this is the rationale we've been hearing for years. But our offense has been abysmal and we've made the playoffs once in the past 7 years. At some point that has to fall at the feet of the QB. Even if his stats in a few of those seasons are close to average.



The phrase "Eli has been the constant needs to end" because we have had a bad run game for a decade before Barkley came. We had a bd defense outside of 2016 for nearly a decade.



Yes there have been times where Eli has been awful. No one is disputing that. What you are not understanding is that in order to be a perennial playoff team we need an overhaul on the OL, LB, Secondary, and yes QB as well. Its not going to happen in one offseason.



So if the Giants brass think that this draft they can get a stud edge rusher or a stud interior lineman and build the team that way, then it doesnt mean they arent looking to replace Eli. Their doing whats best for the rebuild. In comment 14315533 Josh in the City said:The phrase "Eli has been the constant needs to end" because we have had a bad run game for a decade before Barkley came. We had a bd defense outside of 2016 for nearly a decade.Yes there have been times where Eli has been awful. No one is disputing that. What you are not understanding is that in order to be a perennial playoff team we need an overhaul on the OL, LB, Secondary, and yes QB as well. Its not going to happen in one offseason.So if the Giants brass think that this draft they can get a stud edge rusher or a stud interior lineman and build the team that way, then it doesnt mean they arent looking to replace Eli. Their doing whats best for the rebuild.

RE: RE: RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 chuckydee9 : 3/5/2019 12:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315495 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 14315474 dep026 said:





Quote:





You may need to look up the word objectivity if you’re going to make statements like that.



4400 yards 26/16 isn’t a “horrendous” year. Maybe if you’re playing on rookie level in Madden...







13th in yards

24th in INT %

5th most INT

23rd in AY/A

25th in QBR

17th in Comp %

15th in TD %



.... that's not good







13th in yards

13th in TDs



Not horrendous by any means. Throw in his great weapons of Victor Cruz, WIl lTye, Larry Donnell who were all out of the league next year - again, context.



Totals Yards and TDs are much less indicative of QB play then say passer rating or efficiency stats.. in those Eli falls flat inspite of having one of the best WR in the league and the best RB.. I am sorry I'd rather take the 17 Mil and get a center or RT and pay some scrub QB $10M for 1 year.. there is no need to have Eli here for $17M and then make excuses that you don't have cap space for good defensive players and OL.. In comment 14315514 dep026 said:Totals Yards and TDs are much less indicative of QB play then say passer rating or efficiency stats.. in those Eli falls flat inspite of having one of the best WR in the league and the best RB.. I am sorry I'd rather take the 17 Mil and get a center or RT and pay some scrub QB $10M for 1 year.. there is no need to have Eli here for $17M and then make excuses that you don't have cap space for good defensive players and OL..

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 Josh in the City : 3/5/2019 12:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315533 Josh in the City said:





Quote:







dep, I respect you as a poster but this is the rationale we've been hearing for years. But our offense has been abysmal and we've made the playoffs once in the past 7 years. At some point that has to fall at the feet of the QB. Even if his stats in a few of those seasons are close to average.







The phrase "Eli has been the constant needs to end" because we have had a bad run game for a decade before Barkley came. We had a bd defense outside of 2016 for nearly a decade.



Yes there have been times where Eli has been awful. No one is disputing that. What you are not understanding is that in order to be a perennial playoff team we need an overhaul on the OL, LB, Secondary, and yes QB as well. Its not going to happen in one offseason.



So if the Giants brass think that this draft they can get a stud edge rusher or a stud interior lineman and build the team that way, then it doesnt mean they arent looking to replace Eli. Their doing whats best for the rebuild.



But that's the point. If this team needs an overhaul just to become competitive and it's not going to happen in 1-2 offseasons then why are we allocating such a significant amount of our resources to keeping Eli Manning this season? THAT'S the whole point of this thread! We could (and should) be using that $17 million in savings to actually sign or keep players who will help with the rebuild. In comment 14315556 dep026 said:But that's the point. If this team needs an overhaul just to become competitive and it's not going to happen in 1-2 offseasons then why are we allocating such a significant amount of our resources to keeping Eli Manning this season? THAT'S the whole point of this thread! We could (and should) be using that $17 million in savings to actually sign or keep players who will help with the rebuild.

Here's my 2 cents Dave on the UWS : 3/5/2019 12:29 pm : link SOMEONE has to play QB. Cutting Eli helps the cap, but then you have to find a starter (assuming for this year). Not to mention, Eli's roster bonus is 3/17. the draft isn't until 4/25. Assuming you are getting a future QB in the draft is fool's thinking, and signing another decent vet for just one year will be real tough. The "easy" and cleanest solution is keep Eli for this year (end of contract) and if possible, get his replacement in here to learn for a year- the KC approach.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 dep026 : 3/5/2019 12:30 pm : link

Quote:

Totals Yards and TDs are much less indicative of QB play then say passer rating or efficiency stats.. in those Eli falls flat inspite of having one of the best WR in the league and the best RB..



Passer rating and efficiency ratings are plug and chug stats that dont even need to see the play in order to grade or formulize. Random numbers dont equate success or failure. In comment 14315563 chuckydee9 said:Passer rating and efficiency ratings are plug and chug stats that dont even need to see the play in order to grade or formulize. Random numbers dont equate success or failure.

RE: Brown Recluse Brown Recluse : 3/5/2019 12:32 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





There are multiple reasons why that record is what it is. Some of it is on Eli, some of it is not. I think you're choosing to ignore the details that don't fit within your narrative and overstating the ones that do.







I agree that there are multiple reasons for it. It certainly isn't all Eli's fault.

But will all those reasons have been addressed heading into 2019?



Is this team ready to compete for a title? Because if it isn't, I don't see the point.



Maybe not all of them can be addressed right now. Most of them, absolutely. Its much too early to say right now.

They can still sign a few free agents with Eli on the roster and the draft is deep, defensively. There is no reason to cut him yet without a suitable alternative in place.



In comment 14315540 Go Terps said:Maybe not all of them can be addressed right now. Most of them, absolutely. Its much too early to say right now.They can still sign a few free agents with Eli on the roster and the draft is deep, defensively. There is no reason to cut him yet without a suitable alternative in place.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 dep026 : 3/5/2019 12:33 pm : link

Quote:

But that's the point. If this team needs an overhaul just to become competitive and it's not going to happen in 1-2 offseasons then why are we allocating such a significant amount of our resources to keeping Eli Manning this season? THAT'S the whole point of this thread! We could (and should) be using that $17 million in savings to actually sign or keep players who will help with the rebuild.



Let me simplify for you.



1. Its his last year. That means something. Its not like he has 3-4 more years, cause if he did - I guarantee more people would be agreeing with you.

2. You still need a QB plan in place. And no, Kyle Lauletta or Alex Tanney are not options. You still are going to try and fight to win every game as possible.

3. If they draft a QB at 6 - then a lot of people including myself, will want to see him when we are eliminated from the playoffs. But you cant go in a draft banking you are going to get the QB you want.

4. Personally, I think building a team through FA is too risky. We tried that with the defense in 2016 and though it worked for a year, wound up biting us in the ass. If you want a true rebuild. Keep drafting the best players in the draft when your called upon. If its a QB this draft, then it is. In comment 14315568 Josh in the City said:Let me simplify for you.1. Its his last year. That means something. Its not like he has 3-4 more years, cause if he did - I guarantee more people would be agreeing with you.2. You still need a QB plan in place. And no, Kyle Lauletta or Alex Tanney are not options. You still are going to try and fight to win every game as possible.3. If they draft a QB at 6 - then a lot of people including myself, will want to see him when we are eliminated from the playoffs. But you cant go in a draft banking you are going to get the QB you want.4. Personally, I think building a team through FA is too risky. We tried that with the defense in 2016 and though it worked for a year, wound up biting us in the ass. If you want a true rebuild. Keep drafting the best players in the draft when your called upon. If its a QB this draft, then it is.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 ajr2456 : 3/5/2019 12:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315563 chuckydee9 said:





Quote:







Totals Yards and TDs are much less indicative of QB play then say passer rating or efficiency stats.. in those Eli falls flat inspite of having one of the best WR in the league and the best RB..







Passer rating and efficiency ratings are plug and chug stats that dont even need to see the play in order to grade or formulize. Random numbers dont equate success or failure.



If we're going by just yards and TD's then Big Ben was the second best QB in the league last year. In comment 14315573 dep026 said:If we're going by just yards and TD's then Big Ben was the second best QB in the league last year.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 dep026 : 3/5/2019 12:37 pm : link

Quote:

If we're going by just yards and TD's then Big Ben was the second best QB in the league last year.



And he threw the most INTs in the league too. But again, its all about context and what type of offense you run. Personnel plays a role too.



Are you going to argue in 2016 Eli had the offensive personnel to have top 5 stats in what you showed? Be honest. In comment 14315578 ajr2456 said:And he threw the most INTs in the league too. But again, its all about context and what type of offense you run. Personnel plays a role too.Are you going to argue in 2016 Eli had the offensive personnel to have top 5 stats in what you showed? Be honest.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 eric2425ny : 3/5/2019 12:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315568 Josh in the City said:





Quote:







But that's the point. If this team needs an overhaul just to become competitive and it's not going to happen in 1-2 offseasons then why are we allocating such a significant amount of our resources to keeping Eli Manning this season? THAT'S the whole point of this thread! We could (and should) be using that $17 million in savings to actually sign or keep players who will help with the rebuild.







Let me simplify for you.



1. Its his last year. That means something. Its not like he has 3-4 more years, cause if he did - I guarantee more people would be agreeing with you.

2. You still need a QB plan in place. And no, Kyle Lauletta or Alex Tanney are not options. You still are going to try and fight to win every game as possible.

3. If they draft a QB at 6 - then a lot of people including myself, will want to see him when we are eliminated from the playoffs. But you cant go in a draft banking you are going to get the QB you want.

4. Personally, I think building a team through FA is too risky. We tried that with the defense in 2016 and though it worked for a year, wound up biting us in the ass. If you want a true rebuild. Keep drafting the best players in the draft when your called upon. If its a QB this draft, then it is.



Good summary. The bottom line is he gives us the best chance to win any semblance of games this year while we look for our future guy, who may be picked this year. If you cut Eli you are either throwing a rookie QB to the wolves week 1 or you are overpaying some street FA to come in here and probably play at a lower level than Eli. Not to mention that you are also stunting the growth of players like Barkley, Engram, and Shepherd with very low budget QB play sans Eli for this year. Can you imagine defenses loading up the box to stop Barkley with Tanney or Lauletta in there? It would be horrible. In comment 14315577 dep026 said:Good summary. The bottom line is he gives us the best chance to win any semblance of games this year while we look for our future guy, who may be picked this year. If you cut Eli you are either throwing a rookie QB to the wolves week 1 or you are overpaying some street FA to come in here and probably play at a lower level than Eli. Not to mention that you are also stunting the growth of players like Barkley, Engram, and Shepherd with very low budget QB play sans Eli for this year. Can you imagine defenses loading up the box to stop Barkley with Tanney or Lauletta in there? It would be horrible.

Brown Recluse Go Terps : 3/5/2019 12:40 pm : link Quote: There is no reason to cut him yet without a suitable alternative in place.



How would you define a suitable alternative? How would you define a suitable alternative?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 Josh in the City : 3/5/2019 12:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315568 Josh in the City said:



Let me simplify for you.



1. Its his last year. That means something. Its not like he has 3-4 more years, cause if he did - I guarantee more people would be agreeing with you.

2. You still need a QB plan in place. And no, Kyle Lauletta or Alex Tanney are not options. You still are going to try and fight to win every game as possible.

3. If they draft a QB at 6 - then a lot of people including myself, will want to see him when we are eliminated from the playoffs. But you cant go in a draft banking you are going to get the QB you want.

4. Personally, I think building a team through FA is too risky. We tried that with the defense in 2016 and though it worked for a year, wound up biting us in the ass. If you want a true rebuild. Keep drafting the best players in the draft when your called upon. If its a QB this draft, then it is.



1. So this goes back to the sentimentality argument. IMO horrible way to run a team. Do what's best for the organization long term, not for an individual for one season - and that's for ANY player even the greatest player in franchise history.

2. If you don't want to start Lauletta there are plenty of options who will cost a lot less than $17 million (Ryan Fitzpatrick?). The argument against this is optics. See bullet #1 for my thoughts on managing a team based on optics.

3. If you like a QB in this draft, you get him. End of story. That's how important the QB position is in the NFL. If you don't, then sign the cheaper vet per bullet #2 and draft a QB next year. Either way, you need a young QB to build around.

4. I agree with you here and I never said to build the team through FA. I was actually saying to maybe keep our 25-year-old stud safety and maybe sign 1-2 other younger players that can be part of the future. The team predominantly still needs to be built through better drafting and around a young rookie QB. In comment 14315577 dep026 said:1. So this goes back to the sentimentality argument. IMO horrible way to run a team. Do what's best for the organization long term, not for an individual for one season - and that's for ANY player even the greatest player in franchise history.2. If you don't want to start Lauletta there are plenty of options who will cost a lot less than $17 million (Ryan Fitzpatrick?). The argument against this is optics. See bullet #1 for my thoughts on managing a team based on optics.3. If you like a QB in this draft, you get him. End of story. That's how important the QB position is in the NFL. If you don't, then sign the cheaper vet per bullet #2 and draft a QB next year. Either way, you need a young QB to build around.4. I agree with you here and I never said to build the team through FA. I was actually saying to maybe keep our 25-year-old stud safety and maybe sign 1-2 other younger players that can be part of the future. The team predominantly still needs to be built through better drafting and around a young rookie QB.

RE: Brown Recluse dep026 : 3/5/2019 12:40 pm : link

Would you want a Nathan Peterman type experiment? In comment 14315590 Go Terps said:Would you want a Nathan Peterman type experiment?

1. So this goes back to the sentimentality argument. IMO horrible way to run a team. Do what's best for the organization long term, not for an individual for one season - and that's for ANY player even the greatest player in franchise history.

2. If you don't want to start Lauletta there are plenty of options who will cost a lot less than $17 million (Ryan Fitzpatrick?). The argument against this is optics. See bullet #1 for my thoughts on managing a team based on optics.

3. If you like a QB in this draft, you get him. End of story. That's how important the QB position is in the NFL. If you don't, then sign the cheaper vet per bullet #2 and draft a QB next year. Either way, you need a young QB to build around.

4. I agree with you here and I never said to build the team through FA. I was actually saying to maybe keep our 25-year-old stud safety and maybe sign 1-2 other younger players that can be part of the future. The team predominantly still needs to be built through better drafting and around a young rookie QB.



1. No Josh, its not sentiments its about reality.

2. Your argument is anyone but Eli. But what does Fitzpatrick bring that Eli doesnt? He is obviously much worse. Foles is gonna get huge money which we shouldnt pay. Bridgewater is terrible and showed nothing in his last game. Teams are still trying to do this thing called - WIN.

3. The Giants are not in a position to sell the farm for a QB. Hell, for all we know they might not love these QBs. You just dont take a QB to take one.

4. Keeping Eli has nothing to do with Collins. They can easily sign him long term this year. Maybe, the brass just doesnt like them and if thats the case - your beef isnt with keeping Eli. - its their evaluation of player personnel. In comment 14315591 Josh in the City said:1. No Josh, its not sentiments its about reality.2. Your argument is anyone but Eli. But what does Fitzpatrick bring that Eli doesnt? He is obviously much worse. Foles is gonna get huge money which we shouldnt pay. Bridgewater is terrible and showed nothing in his last game. Teams are still trying to do this thing called - WIN.3. The Giants are not in a position to sell the farm for a QB. Hell, for all we know they might not love these QBs. You just dont take a QB to take one.4. Keeping Eli has nothing to do with Collins. They can easily sign him long term this year. Maybe, the brass just doesnt like them and if thats the case - your beef isnt with keeping Eli. - its their evaluation of player personnel.

dep Go Terps : 3/5/2019 12:47 pm : link Why default to the worst example? Why not mention Russell Wilson? Dak Prescott?



The aspect of this discussion that is interesting to me is the idea that there are no alternative options at QB.

well we saw what Lauletta could do in preseason and Redskins game. It was awful. Again, the two QBs you mentioned played at the highest collegiate level with a lot of success. Lauletta came from a FCS program and was ok. Again, Lauletta has a weak arm as well - where as the other two are more physically mature coming into the game.



Granted we may never know what happened in practice but with Tanney being the backup for the majoirty of the year.... me thinks Kyle wasnt getting it done in the film room or practice field either. In comment 14315608 Go Terps said:well we saw what Lauletta could do in preseason and Redskins game. It was awful. Again, the two QBs you mentioned played at the highest collegiate level with a lot of success. Lauletta came from a FCS program and was ok. Again, Lauletta has a weak arm as well - where as the other two are more physically mature coming into the game.Granted we may never know what happened in practice but with Tanney being the backup for the majoirty of the year.... me thinks Kyle wasnt getting it done in the film room or practice field either.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli was horrendous in 2016 Section131 : 3/5/2019 12:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315591 Josh in the City said:





Quote:







1. So this goes back to the sentimentality argument. IMO horrible way to run a team. Do what's best for the organization long term, not for an individual for one season - and that's for ANY player even the greatest player in franchise history.

2. If you don't want to start Lauletta there are plenty of options who will cost a lot less than $17 million (Ryan Fitzpatrick?). The argument against this is optics. See bullet #1 for my thoughts on managing a team based on optics.

3. If you like a QB in this draft, you get him. End of story. That's how important the QB position is in the NFL. If you don't, then sign the cheaper vet per bullet #2 and draft a QB next year. Either way, you need a young QB to build around.

4. I agree with you here and I never said to build the team through FA. I was actually saying to maybe keep our 25-year-old stud safety and maybe sign 1-2 other younger players that can be part of the future. The team predominantly still needs to be built through better drafting and around a young rookie QB.







1. No Josh, its not sentiments its about reality.

2. Your argument is anyone but Eli. But what does Fitzpatrick bring that Eli doesnt? He is obviously much worse. Foles is gonna get huge money which we shouldnt pay. Bridgewater is terrible and showed nothing in his last game. Teams are still trying to do this thing called - WIN.

3. The Giants are not in a position to sell the farm for a QB. Hell, for all we know they might not love these QBs. You just dont take a QB to take one.

4. Keeping Eli has nothing to do with Collins. They can easily sign him long term this year. Maybe, the brass just doesnt like them and if thats the case - your beef isnt with keeping Eli. - its their evaluation of player personnel.



Josh it's pointless give up. These guys will never agree to cutting or benching or not playing Eli. Is what it is.



He rather keep Eli thats sign Nick Foles who at this point in careers is BETTER.



Everybody enjoy the day, I will be 1st one to get a Giants Haskins Jersey #7! In comment 14315596 dep026 said:Josh it's pointless give up. These guys will never agree to cutting or benching or not playing Eli. Is what it is.He rather keep Eli thats sign Nick Foles who at this point in careers is BETTER.Everybody enjoy the day, I will be 1st one to get a Giants Haskins Jersey #7!

Because when you can get Ryan Fitzpatrick production for the cap value of Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson you just have to do it. In comment 14315608 Go Terps said:Because when you can get Ryan Fitzpatrick production for the cap value of Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson you just have to do it.

A QB you can still win with. Eli can still do that better than the options you listed above. In comment 14315590 Go Terps said:A QB you can still win with. Eli can still do that better than the options you listed above.

If they draft a guy and he looks fantastic in camp I can see Eli handing over the torch early in the season. The reason to keep Eli this year is that rookie QB’s don’t often start out very strong, you are pointing out rare examples. Those guys were also on better teams than we are at the moment. I don’t think many people want to watch some shell shocked rookie throwing 3 picks a game instead of learning behind Eli for a year if that’s what it takes. In comment 14315608 Go Terps said:If they draft a guy and he looks fantastic in camp I can see Eli handing over the torch early in the season. The reason to keep Eli this year is that rookie QB’s don’t often start out very strong, you are pointing out rare examples. Those guys were also on better teams than we are at the moment. I don’t think many people want to watch some shell shocked rookie throwing 3 picks a game instead of learning behind Eli for a year if that’s what it takes.

Josh it's pointless give up. These guys will never agree to cutting or benching or not playing Eli. Is what it is.



He rather keep Eli thats sign Nick Foles who at this point in careers is BETTER.



Everybody enjoy the day, I will be 1st one to get a Giants Haskins Jersey #7!



Nick Foles is better based on what? And your complaining about Eli's salary and want to pay a career backup probably close to 23-25 million a year? Yeah, we are the dumb ones... In comment 14315622 Section131 said:Nick Foles is better based on what? And your complaining about Eli's salary and want to pay a career backup probably close to 23-25 million a year? Yeah, we are the dumb ones...

If they draft a guy and he looks fantastic in camp I can see Eli handing over the torch early in the season. The reason to keep Eli this year is that rookie QB’s don’t often start out very strong, you are pointing out rare examples. Those guys were also on better teams than we are at the moment. I don’t think many people want to watch some shell shocked rookie throwing 3 picks a game instead of learning behind Eli for a year if that’s what it takes.



Handing over the team to a rookie three games in, and having $17 million in cap savings producing nothing isn't a great allocation of resources.



Let's say you net $10 million in savings from signing a one year stop gap and turn it over to a rookie at some point this season, that's $10 million more that can be used to make the rookies life easier. In comment 14315635 eric2425ny said:Handing over the team to a rookie three games in, and having $17 million in cap savings producing nothing isn't a great allocation of resources.Let's say you net $10 million in savings from signing a one year stop gap and turn it over to a rookie at some point this season, that's $10 million more that can be used to make the rookies life easier.

Because when you can get Ryan Fitzpatrick production for the cap value of Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson you just have to do it.



Fitzpatrick sucks. Stop it. How many picks did he throw against our shitty defense last year before he got benched and his replacement almost won the game for them? If you don't think Eli Manning gives the Giants a better chance to win than Fitzpatrick then I don't know what you're watching. Put down the advanced statistic books and look at the screen. In comment 14315627 ajr2456 said:Fitzpatrick sucks. Stop it. How many picks did he throw against our shitty defense last year before he got benched and his replacement almost won the game for them? If you don't think Eli Manning gives the Giants a better chance to win than Fitzpatrick then I don't know what you're watching. Put down the advanced statistic books and look at the screen.

dep & BR Go Terps : 3/5/2019 12:59 pm : link dep - So why can't we draft Stidham or Finley in round 2 and move forward with that guy?



BR - Can we still win with Eli though? It's 1 winning season now in 6 years. What are you basing it on?

Fitzpatrick sucks. Stop it. How many picks did he throw against our shitty defense last year before he got benched and his replacement almost won the game for them? If you don't think Eli Manning gives the Giants a better chance to win than Fitzpatrick then I don't know what you're watching. Put down the advanced statistic books and look at the screen.



And yet their yardage and touchdowns over the past 6 years are nearly identical. Including winning percentage.



The irony of telling someone to look at whats on the screen in regards to QB play...

- ( In comment 14315646 Brown Recluse said:And yet their yardage and touchdowns over the past 6 years are nearly identical. Including winning percentage.The irony of telling someone to look at whats on the screen in regards to QB play... Eli/Fitzpatrick - ( New Window

GT, if the giants draft a QB - I would agree with you. But I dont think the value of those guys will be higher than other positions of need. I think Finley has potential. But I would spend a 3rd-4th on him. I am not a stindham fan whatsoever. I actually think he is below average. In comment 14315653 Go Terps said:GT, if the giants draft a QB - I would agree with you. But I dont think the value of those guys will be higher than other positions of need. I think Finley has potential. But I would spend a 3rd-4th on him. I am not a stindham fan whatsoever. I actually think he is below average.

Jesus Christ dep026 : 3/5/2019 1:04 pm : link jsut stop with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

THat seems like the same pick a QB any QB strategy, except shifted down a round. Why not use a strategic method to get the best players rather than the mediocre ones. That strategy gets us an elite DL this year and an elite QB next year. Next year's guy, especially with a year's growth in ancillary pieces will be plug and play, which is not the case with anyone this year. In comment 14315653 Go Terps said:THat seems like the same pick a QB any QB strategy, except shifted down a round. Why not use a strategic method to get the best players rather than the mediocre ones. That strategy gets us an elite DL this year and an elite QB next year. Next year's guy, especially with a year's growth in ancillary pieces will be plug and play, which is not the case with anyone this year.

The last two years ajr2456 : 3/5/2019 1:04 pm : link

- ( Heck, Fitzpatrick had a better completion %, more YPG, and had nearly as many TDs last year in half the amount of games. 17/18 - ( New Window

Bill L Go Terps : 3/5/2019 1:05 pm : link How can you assume we'll get an elite QB prospect next year?

Gettleman has Les in TO : 3/5/2019 1:05 pm : link Not yet confirmed anything about who will be the starting QB in 2019. Unless I missed it Eli hasn’t said he’s fully committed to returning next season.

Alternatives Go Terps : 3/5/2019 1:06 pm : link Am I to understand that the only viable alternatives to Eli are Fromm, Tua, Herbert, and Lawrence? That's it?

Eason will be a name too. Thats 4 Qbs next year they may like more. In comment 14315676 Go Terps said:Eason will be a name too. Thats 4 Qbs next year they may like more.

As easily as you assume we're not.



But, if you're right in every one of your posts this off-season (or your one post repeated every moment of this off-season), then this team cannot possibly help but to be in a great drafting position.



Even if you're wrong, there is no question in my mind that they will be well positioned by record to trade up, have the willingness to trade up, and, surveying the team needs landscape (with at least 3 additional teams dropping out after the 2019 draft), be well placed wrt competition to move up. In comment 14315674 Go Terps said:As easily as you assume we're not.But, if you're right in every one of your posts this off-season (or your one post repeated every moment of this off-season), then this team cannot possibly help but to be in a great drafting position.Even if you're wrong, there is no question in my mind that they will be well positioned by record to trade up, have the willingness to trade up, and, surveying the team needs landscape (with at least 3 additional teams dropping out after the 2019 draft), be well placed wrt competition to move up.

Handing over the team to a rookie three games in, and having $17 million in cap savings producing nothing isn't a great allocation of resources.



Let's say you net $10 million in savings from signing a one year stop gap and turn it over to a rookie at some point this season, that's $10 million more that can be used to make the rookies life easier.



The odds they would be able to hand over the reigns 3 games in are low. I’d rather have Eli there in case things get ugly. It’s one year, do you honestly think cutting him and signing a few FA’s is going to make us a SB contender? In comment 14315645 ajr2456 said:The odds they would be able to hand over the reigns 3 games in are low. I’d rather have Eli there in case things get ugly. It’s one year, do you honestly think cutting him and signing a few FA’s is going to make us a SB contender?

Waiting for the 2020 prospects seems presumptuous Go Terps : 3/5/2019 1:13 pm : link But even if that's the chosen path, it still doesn't justify overpaying Eli in 2019.

You know what the definition of insanity is NoGainDayne : 3/5/2019 1:14 pm : link having a team with a QB (the most important position on the field) that is 38 and in consecutive years "led" the team to the 2nd pick in the draft and the 6th pick and is still talked about being needed to help the team win.



I love Eli, always will. But maybe, just maybe, he isn't really all that helpful to fielding a winning team anymore? Especially at his salary?



Why in light of these facts is the onus on the people suggesting his time might be up to prove some kind of replacement plan.



What is the plan to with WITH Eli???

The odds they would be able to hand over the reigns 3 games in are low. I’d rather have Eli there in case things get ugly. It’s one year, do you honestly think cutting him and signing a few FA’s is going to make us a SB contender?



Whether it's 3 games, 6 games, 8 games, it doesn't matter. If the plan is to hand the reigns over during the season it's pointless to keep the cap hit on the books.



And yes, someone you sign this offseason could play a part in making you contender in 2020 or 2021. In comment 14315691 eric2425ny said:Whether it's 3 games, 6 games, 8 games, it doesn't matter. If the plan is to hand the reigns over during the season it's pointless to keep the cap hit on the books.And yes, someone you sign this offseason could play a part in making you contender in 2020 or 2021.

RE: You know what the definition of insanity is dep026 : 3/5/2019 1:18 pm : link

Quote: having a team with a QB (the most important position on the field) that is 38 and in consecutive years "led" the team to the 2nd pick in the draft and the 6th pick and is still talked about being needed to help the team win.



I love Eli, always will. But maybe, just maybe, he isn't really all that helpful to fielding a winning team anymore? Especially at his salary?



Why in light of these facts is the onus on the people suggesting his time might be up to prove some kind of replacement plan.



What is the plan to with WITH Eli???



You know whats insanity? Blaming one player for the teams failures when the other units are consistently near the bottom of the league for nearly a decade now. In comment 14315696 NoGainDayne said:You know whats insanity? Blaming one player for the teams failures when the other units are consistently near the bottom of the league for nearly a decade now.

RE: You know what the definition of insanity is eric2425ny : 3/5/2019 1:18 pm : link

Quote: having a team with a QB (the most important position on the field) that is 38 and in consecutive years "led" the team to the 2nd pick in the draft and the 6th pick and is still talked about being needed to help the team win.



I love Eli, always will. But maybe, just maybe, he isn't really all that helpful to fielding a winning team anymore? Especially at his salary?



Why in light of these facts is the onus on the people suggesting his time might be up to prove some kind of replacement plan.



What is the plan to with WITH Eli???



Your comments assume we were bad because of Eli. What about the shitty offensive like or the terrible defense. We could have won a hell of a lot more than 5 games last year if the defense didn’t collapse every second half. And the replacement plan is either an overpriced journeyman (Foles, Fitzpatrick) or a rookie being thrown in Day 1. In comment 14315696 NoGainDayne said:Your comments assume we were bad because of Eli. What about the shitty offensive like or the terrible defense. We could have won a hell of a lot more than 5 games last year if the defense didn’t collapse every second half. And the replacement plan is either an overpriced journeyman (Foles, Fitzpatrick) or a rookie being thrown in Day 1.

RE: Waiting for the 2020 prospects seems presumptuous dep026 : 3/5/2019 1:20 pm : link

Quote: But even if that's the chosen path, it still doesn't justify overpaying Eli in 2019.



GT,



I dont see why you arent seeing this.... they arent purposely waiting for 2020. They may take a Qb for all we know yet. But if they take an Edge, OL, DL, or whoever - its is because they deemed that player as having more potential and want to build the team with the best possible players.



You want to trade for guys who either are unproven to the point where they were PS players or to trade for players who are either inexperience or young while giving up assets. That doesnt make much sense either. In comment 14315694 Go Terps said:GT,I dont see why you arent seeing this.... they arent purposely waiting for 2020. They may take a Qb for all we know yet. But if they take an Edge, OL, DL, or whoever - its is because they deemed that player as having more potential and want to build the team with the best possible players.You want to trade for guys who either are unproven to the point where they were PS players or to trade for players who are either inexperience or young while giving up assets. That doesnt make much sense either.

Your comments assume we were bad because of Eli. What about the shitty offensive like or the terrible defense. We could have won a hell of a lot more than 5 games last year if the defense didn’t collapse every second half. And the replacement plan is either an overpriced journeyman (Foles, Fitzpatrick) or a rookie being thrown in Day 1.



How is Fitz overpriced?



He makes $3 mil a year

In comment 14315710 eric2425ny said:How is Fitz overpriced?He makes $3 mil a year

Its an Area of Grey lax counsel : 3/5/2019 1:25 pm : link I think there are multi layer arguments for and against keeping Eli. To me, I look less at Eli and more about what the organization did since the SB 46. Then I think we need to view the 2018 offseason decisions in a similar, but separate bucket.



The Giants made a series of missteps after the last SB that greatly inhibited Eli's ability to win. Plain and Simple, Eli was a very good, bordering on elite qb at the very top of his game. We saw what he could do in 2011 with a decent, but flawed, roster. The Giants front office failed to identify the decaying offensive line (largely masked by Eli's 2011 run). When they did identify the issue, they failed to properly evaluate and develop talent. Eli wasn't a qb who was going to do great things without a passable Oline. This to me was one of the biggest issues in Eli's decline (save for 2014/2015 where a new offense limited the depth of his drop backs). Thus, I think the Giants still had a good qb, who could mask some flaws but not all. In short, the Giants organization failed him.



Fast forward to the end of 2017 and 2018 offseason the Giants needed to conduct an honest evaluation of the team and Eli. It's my opinion that the Giants made a lot of decisions in the 2018 offseason thinking they could still compete when, in reality, the holes were too great to fix in one or even two offseasons. This, I believe, lead to to try to load up around Eli again. However, at that point he was no longer capable of covering even modest flaws- simply put he needed a great to around him to succeed. Moreover, his salary in a salary capped league would make it near impossible to surround him with the talent needed to win.



Eli has most certainly declined, and I don't think anyone is arguing that notion. The main argument, is whether you can still win with a declining Eli or whether his time is up. My guess is it's probably the latter, but at this point what's the alternative? Sign an expensive and mediocre or less free agent such as Foles, who is not a long term fix? Do you cut him loose and turn the reigns over Lauletta, which lets face it, is a blatant punt on the season? Draft a qb in a seriously flawed qb class, where I am not sure there is even a first round talent among the litter. I was firmly on record that the time to move on from Eli was the 2018 offseason with Sam Darnold staring the team in the face. The Giants went in a different direction, but the answer isn't to overvalue Dwayne Haskins because he's not Eli and a change for the sake of change is the right move. At this point it doesn't make sense to move on from Eli or to over draft a second round qb at #6, or worse move up for him.



If we're being honest, the Giants are in the middle of what could be a moderate to longer rebuild, where they need to put the foundation in place to win. That includes a qb, but the right qb. Moving on from Eli for the sake of moving on isn't going to do this organization any favors.

If you don't take a qb with the #1 pick why not keep Eli? giantstock : 3/5/2019 1:27 pm : link If your intent is not draft a Qb then what kind ofQB are you going to get if you cut him? ANd that QB is also not part of the long term solution. SO if you cut eli and bring in a scrub qb-- what lind of message are you sending to the rest of the team?

How is Fitz overpriced?



He makes $3 mil a year



And he sucks, so $3M is too much. I’m sure that price will rise this year after a few of the games where his risky play led to some high scoring affairs. In comment 14315720 ron mexico said:And he sucks, so $3M is too much. I’m sure that price will rise this year after a few of the games where his risky play led to some high scoring affairs.

dep Go Terps : 3/5/2019 1:30 pm : link I want to pay for the performance we get at QB. Right now that isn't close to happening, and the Giants are operating at a competitive disadvantage because of it.



I don't want to draft a QB at #6 (though I can't shake the feeling that Daniel Jones might be the pick there). But if we pick a guy in round 2 or 3 and make him the starting QB I'm fine with it...it's a better alternative to paying Eli $23.2M. The situation we're in now is what makes no sense.

This year he had the best NoGainDayne : 3/5/2019 1:32 pm : link RB in the league. The highest paid WR in the league. One of the best slot receivers. One of the most dynamic TE's. The highest paid T in the league. A second round G that everyone gushes over. a FA guard we paid as a top 32 player.



Does he have the best collection of talent? No. But on offense it's not even in the bottom half of the league by any stretch. A lot of QBs could do quite well with it. Even with little time. There are ways around it when you don't have the happiest feet in the league.



Look I don't blame him for these happy fit and the way he rolls over at the first sight of a free rusher. I don't think most 38 year old's want to get hit as much as he does or doesn't that have it affect your mental state when you've already won 2 super bowls and made $200M. I appreciate everything the guy has done for this team but he shouldn't be playing football anymore, not at $23.3M.



To the pro Eli camp, how much would another team pay him? Do they even view him as a starter at this point?



Are you watching these games? I see people list stats, does he have the occasional vintage Eli throws? Absolutely! Does that remind me of past victories fondly? Absolutely!



He just isn't a very good QB anymore. I don't know how anyone can look at him and say he is.



Who is one of the best slot WRs in the league dep026 : 3/5/2019 1:33 pm : link and when did he start playing for the Giants?



And bringing up the fact we paid people doesnt mean they are good. FFS, if you are using Patrick Omameh as a reason why Eli should have been better.... I dont know what to tell you.

the team stinks and the front office jintz4life : 3/5/2019 1:33 pm : link has shown it has very little understanding of allocation of cap figures across positions

Look around the league, there are a ton of QB’s who are overpaid for their production level. Stafford, Carr, Newton are a few examples. I live in Detroit now and hear the Lions fans complain about Stafford’s contract constantly. In comment 14315743 Go Terps said:Look around the league, there are a ton of QB’s who are overpaid for their production level. Stafford, Carr, Newton are a few examples. I live in Detroit now and hear the Lions fans complain about Stafford’s contract constantly.

RE: Its an Area of Grey giantstock : 3/5/2019 1:40 pm : link

Quote: At this point it doesn't make sense to move on from Eli or to over draft a second round qb at #6, or worse move up for him.



If we're being honest,



I agreed with a lot of your points. But when youand a few others refer to this QB class as "all 2nd rounders" it just pushes your credibility to silliness. While they may not be worth a top twelve pick to call all of them 2nd rounders is just lunacy.



Are you a scout? What's your credentials? Unless you are a scout or "SY" your comments about 2nd rd for all the QB's is laughable. UNLESS YOU CAN PROVIde a LOT OF LINKS from scouts that say none of the guys are 1st rd material?



Most mocks have Haskins high. Most bigboards have him high. Cossell has hinm ranked pretty well. ourlads did etc. Just because a guy like Haskins ins;t worthy of a 6th pick doesn;t mean he is a 2nd rounder. In comment 14315725 lax counsel said:I agreed with a lot of your points. But when youand a few others refer to this QB class as "all 2nd rounders" it just pushes your credibility to silliness. While they may not be worth a top twelve pick to call all of them 2nd rounders is just lunacy.Are you a scout? What's your credentials? Unless you are a scout or "SY" your comments about 2nd rd for all the QB's is laughable. UNLESS YOU CAN PROVIde a LOT OF LINKS from scouts that say none of the guys are 1st rd material?Most mocks have Haskins high. Most bigboards have him high. Cossell has hinm ranked pretty well. ourlads did etc. Just because a guy like Haskins ins;t worthy of a 6th pick doesn;t mean he is a 2nd rounder.

Can we have a rational conversation about Eli. NoGainDayne : 3/5/2019 1:42 pm : link No. NO we can't.



I was on board with seeing what he could do this year, I'm a big fan of his, fiercely defended him against his critics for many years.



He isn't the same guy mentally, normal physical decline aside. He'd rather protect himself than maximize his chances of winning by standing in the pocket and making throws that cause you to take some hits. Again, nothing wrong with this. I saw him do this time and time again when he was younger and almost never now.



Even when you have a great offensive line this happens. I don't think we've had the best lines but not seeing Eli as part of the problem with the protection is intentionally rationalizing the view you want.

Stafford and Newton NoGainDayne : 3/5/2019 1:46 pm : link are WAY better than Eli.



Newton makes more than Eli. I don't even like Newton personality wise but if Carolina says we will trade you Newton for Eli + a 4th round pick do you say no to that?



Do you say no to Eli + 2nd round pick?



What is going on here?

I should have stated it as my opinion, but there have been scouts (no I don't feel like posting the links) that feel there is not a first round worth qb in this class.



If you'd like to understand my ability to diagnose a qb, please go back to last year on this board when many posters were falling all over themselves about Davis Webb and I pegged him for exactly what he was. You don't need to be a professional scout to understand the game and have an opinion about a qb who I do not feel is very good. In comment 14315772 giantstock said:I should have stated it as my opinion, but there have been scouts (no I don't feel like posting the links) that feel there is not a first round worth qb in this class.If you'd like to understand my ability to diagnose a qb, please go back to last year on this board when many posters were falling all over themselves about Davis Webb and I pegged him for exactly what he was. You don't need to be a professional scout to understand the game and have an opinion about a qb who I do not feel is very good.

RE: Stafford and Newton dep026 : 3/5/2019 1:51 pm : link

Quote: are WAY better than Eli.







Based on what? In comment 14315780 NoGainDayne said:Based on what?

RE: RE: RE: Stafford and Newton dep026 : 3/5/2019 1:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315791 dep026 said:



Results.



And those results would be? In comment 14315794 Josh in the City said:And those results would be?

Agree we have to move on ... Bluesbreaker : 3/5/2019 1:58 pm : link problem we have no idea how DG and the rest view

the current crop of QB's

I don't know enough about the cap ad current contracts

to make a valid point on which way to go .

I don't see them moving up to #1 pick we have heard

rumors of OBJ going to SF for a one and a two .

I think the good thing is that there are some good options

including Rosen . Is there a cut off date with regards

to making a move with Eli before the draft that would

tell us what those plans may be ?

The irony? You're just proving my point. There are a lot of variable that go into those statistics. QB's dont play by themselves.



Some of you people are unreal with all this bullshit. In comment 14315661 ajr2456 said:The irony? You're just proving my point. There are a lot of variable that go into those statistics. QB's dont play by themselves.Some of you people are unreal with all this bullshit.

Both of the below rankings take into account the circumstances surrounding a QB



PFF Rankings 2018



Eli - 31



Newton - 23



Stafford - 17





Total QBR Rankings 2018



Eli - 25



Stafford - 22



Newton - 20





Avg of the two



Eli - 28



Stafford - 19.5



Newton - 21.5





Sooooo



By more objective metrics than you are proposing with the two QBs you cherry picked as counter examples.



Stafford = 43.59% better than Eli



Newton = 30.23% better than Eli In comment 14315795 dep026 said:Both of the below rankings take into account the circumstances surrounding a QBPFF Rankings 2018Eli - 31Newton - 23Stafford - 17Total QBR Rankings 2018Eli - 25Stafford - 22Newton - 20Avg of the twoEli - 28Stafford - 19.5Newton - 21.5SoooooBy more objective metrics than you are proposing with the two QBs you cherry picked as counter examples.Stafford = 43.59% better than EliNewton = 30.23% better than Eli

If only the team had followed your prescription and kept Dave Brown at quarterback in 1997, they would've had more success over the years. In comment 14315810 HomerJones45 said:If only the team had followed your prescription and kept Dave Brown at quarterback in 1997, they would've had more success over the years.

PFF and QBR dep026 : 3/5/2019 2:09 pm : link oh goodie....lol



Just as I thought. No rhyme or reason for your thoughts other than nonsense. Do you know not a single team uses EITHER stat to evaluate performances.

Britt Go Terps : 3/5/2019 2:10 pm : link For you to call anyone a one hit wonder takes a lot of balls.

NGD dep026 : 3/5/2019 2:11 pm : link before you give me a lecture that I wont read on advanced stats.... go research what Bill belichick thinks of them. That will end the discussion.

For the love of god NoGainDayne : 3/5/2019 2:12 pm : link trying to poke holes in arguments is not making an argument yourself.



So should we trust the Dep rankings over two organizations that have thrown lots of resources into making objective measures?



Why is your opinion better than these?



What teams are using the Dep rankings to make decisions?







RE: PFF and QBR Lambuth_Special : 3/5/2019 2:12 pm : link

Quote: oh goodie....lol



Just as I thought. No rhyme or reason for your thoughts other than nonsense. Do you know not a single team uses EITHER stat to evaluate performances.



Forget stats then, what do you think the general consensus of GMs of the league would be regarding the performances of Newton, Stafford, and Eli and how they compare right now? In comment 14315821 dep026 said:Forget stats then, what do you think the general consensus of GMs of the league would be regarding the performances of Newton, Stafford, and Eli and how they compare right now?

RE: Britt Britt in VA : 3/5/2019 2:12 pm : link

Quote: For you to call anyone a one hit wonder takes a lot of balls.



I actually don't think the one hit wonder tag applies to you. In comment 14315822 Go Terps said:I actually don't think the one hit wonder tag applies to you.

RE: PFF and QBR ajr2456 : 3/5/2019 2:14 pm : link

Quote: oh goodie....lol



Just as I thought. No rhyme or reason for your thoughts other than nonsense. Do you know not a single team uses EITHER stat to evaluate performances.



What stats would you like people to use? When people throw out actual stats you say they lack context.



Should we do record, because both Cam and Stafford have 10 more wins since 2014. TDS? Cam's accounted for more of those. TDS per game? Cam's at 2, Eli and Stafford at 1.7.



In comment 14315821 dep026 said:What stats would you like people to use? When people throw out actual stats you say they lack context.Should we do record, because both Cam and Stafford have 10 more wins since 2014. TDS? Cam's accounted for more of those. TDS per game? Cam's at 2, Eli and Stafford at 1.7.

RE: RE: PFF and QBR dep026 : 3/5/2019 2:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315821 dep026 said:





Quote:





oh goodie....lol



Just as I thought. No rhyme or reason for your thoughts other than nonsense. Do you know not a single team uses EITHER stat to evaluate performances.







Forget stats then, what do you think the general consensus of GMs of the league would be regarding the performances of Newton, Stafford, and Eli and how they compare right now?



roughly around the same. I dont think one one player has done naything that gives him the advantage over the others. I would lump a lot of QBs into this. In comment 14315827 Lambuth_Special said:roughly around the same. I dont think one one player has done naything that gives him the advantage over the others. I would lump a lot of QBs into this.

BB has the most advanced NoGainDayne : 3/5/2019 2:14 pm : link analytics team in the league behind him.



You don't understand what they are for if you site him as an example.



He doesn't think they are the gospel. Neither do I.



But do they help you make better decisions? Do they help support points beyond this is what my eyes see? A big yes to both.



Jesus, see what BB has to say on this? LOL.





Are wins individual statistics? And since you are using TDs.... it doesnt look like one is WAY than the other, right? In comment 14315831 ajr2456 said:Are wins individual statistics? And since you are using TDs.... it doesnt look like one is WAY than the other, right?

.3 TD/G difference amounts to nearly 5 more TDs a year over 16 games. Given how many games are decided by one score in the NFL, I'd say yes - that is a big difference. In comment 14315840 dep026 said:.3 TD/G difference amounts to nearly 5 more TDs a year over 16 games. Given how many games are decided by one score in the NFL, I'd say yes - that is a big difference.

So at least the OP's question was answered Mike from Ohio : 3/5/2019 2:21 pm : link No. It is not possible for BBI to have a rational conversation about Eli & this team.

Using a BB ajr2456 : 3/5/2019 2:22 pm : link press conference as evidence. Even you're not that naive.

RE: So at least the OP's question was answered Go Terps : 3/5/2019 2:22 pm : link

Quote: No. It is not possible for BBI to have a rational conversation about Eli & this team.



Some of us are trying, even if it isn't the answer some want to hear. In comment 14315866 Mike from Ohio said:Some of us are trying, even if it isn't the answer some want to hear.

Dep read the article I posted NoGainDayne : 3/5/2019 2:24 pm : link it's a misinformation campaign. There is far more evidence that he has an advanced program than doesn't. Jesus. I can't believe we are actually arguing THIS point.

Can you guys read anything? dep026 : 3/5/2019 2:32 pm : link I didnt see they didnt use PFF information - they dont use their grading system whatsoever.

Mike from Ohio Go Terps : 3/5/2019 2:35 pm : link Quote: A few are trying. The overwhelming majority are simply reiterating over and over that their opinions are correct. That is not a rational conversation, that is an emotional argument.



The only arguments for keeping Eli are emotional ones. The only arguments for keeping Eli are emotional ones.

I wasn't referring to the position grades ajr2456 : 3/5/2019 2:36 pm : link .

Nobody was referring to Josh in the City : 3/5/2019 2:38 pm : link position grades. PFF provides advanced analytics and stats that you don't find in the typical ESPN or NFL.com breakdown. Teams use that data and then have in-house analytics guys that develop their own formulas and methods to evaluate players. Analytics has become a huge part of the NFL and the Pats & Eagles are heavily invested in it.

Anyone but Eli? Thegratefulhead : 3/5/2019 2:40 pm : link I see a lot of complaining about that stance. I admit it, that's me, I want to see anyone but Eli given the chance to start a number of games for the Giants. That person should have growth potential and some mobility IMHO. I think I know Eli is done and and a large part of the reason for the Giants demise but I am not 100% certain. . None of us will know the truth unless we see someone else given a real chance to start and grow. There is no streak to protect(never should have been a issue). We have been bad. Eli is old. Eli has been bad. Other than Eli's feelings and the feelings of his most loyal supporters, there is no downside, absolutely none to starting someone else. We won 8 games in 2 years. The oft quoted "best chance to win" was 8 games in 2 years, some of those against the worst in the NFL and back up QBs, a total fucking joke. It isn't good enough. We know Eli isn't our future, everyone agrees, even Britt & Dep. I would rather start Tanney or Kyle. There are much better choices(draft, sign or trade) but I want to see anyone get a prolonged chance to start for the Giants for the information it would provide. There is no stat or expert opinion that matters to anyone. The only real answer to this question is to give someone else the Giants believe has the potential to be a franchise QB given a real chance for everyone to see. I think it is a monumental GIANT organizational failure that we have NOT done this in either of the last 2 years. I think we have ZERO, absolutely zero chance of winning the SB next year. Let's not be the 2019 NFL franchise demonstrating the definition of insanity.

Can we get a written source on this? NoGainDayne : 3/5/2019 2:42 pm : link Quote: they dont use PFF for their grades. Not one team does. They used them for snap counts and formations



For whatever reason people that want to make opinions that go against the grain hear are expected to site things left and right but others just get to bandy conjecture around as the truth. For whatever reason people that want to make opinions that go against the grain hear are expected to site things left and right but others just get to bandy conjecture around as the truth.

Bill L Go Terps : 3/5/2019 2:43 pm : link I'm sorry, but the divergent view hasn't made a compelling argument. "We can't find anyone better" is not acceptable.

Josh... bw in dc : 3/5/2019 2:45 pm : link You are certainly asking the right questions.



I'm concerned they let Collins walk to re-up with Eli at an even higher cap rate...



Because I don't put anything past this football comedy show known as Jints Central.

GiantGrit Go Terps : 3/5/2019 2:55 pm : link They were flukes...they needed miracles to happen, and they did. That's why we love those teams and especially Eli.



As for chopper...go back and read some of the things he says about me before getting sensitive on his behalf. If I can take it, he should too. He'll live.

giantstock Go Terps : 3/5/2019 2:56 pm : link 1. Why does what Beckham thinks matter?



2. Beckham probably already thinks Eli is a scrub.

Well, firstly, you've argued for taking crap QBs as replacements Bill L : 3/5/2019 2:59 pm : link either through FA or draft. SO, clearly you're in it just to tank.



The alternative, is, since tanking is simply not an option for any kind of responsible nfl team, to build and perform as best you can. Hence, you want the best QB you can have while you're making plans to build.



You've not made a compelling argument that they are constrained from making a specific move. You argument relies on just having money. They've not listed things that they cannot do because of money...and you're right, they would not publicly do so.. However, their history is, as it is for most GM's, that they can re-work contracts sufficiently so that they can come up with money should they really want something.



My own view is that there is not a QB worth taking in this draft at the spot that they are picking. I do agree with you in the sense that I would pick a mid or late round QB. But I would do that every year, regardless of who we have as our starter. It's my yearly lottery purchase. I differ with you in that I would not simply hand the keys to the pick and tank.



I subscribe to the view that you need to build an overall team. And I believe you do that by getting best quality with breadth. And, I don't think we are limited to this year. Especially this doesn't make sense if you're planning on tanking anyway. So, I go hard for the ER and build the OL and pick from a much better pool of QB's next year. I jettison Eli next year. This way I sate my fanbase and put up the best team I can put up (the anti-tanking route) and also build for the future.



You just want to cut to cut. I've not seen you post anything about building a team.

I've met with PFF ajr2456 : 3/5/2019 3:03 pm : link about their pro offering. Player grades aren't used by teams, as they offer a number of more in depth and enhanced data points.





giantstock Go Terps : 3/5/2019 3:03 pm : link If Beckham is going to dog it because he doesn't like the quarterback, that's on him. He's getting paid a lot of money to give full effort.



I don't have a link. I do have an interview where he's sitting next to Lil Wayne and knocking both Eli and the Giants.

Bill L Go Terps : 3/5/2019 3:20 pm : link Quote: You've heard them all before. Improved offensive play in the second half, defensive failures taking away late leads, a second year in the same offense, familiarity with players.



To extrapolate all (or any) of that is asking to take an awful lot on faith, isn't it?



If we're paying the guy $23M, shouldn't we be expecting elite performance? To extrapolate all (or any) of that is asking to take an awful lot on faith, isn't it?If we're paying the guy $23M, shouldn't we be expecting elite performance?

The Phillies won't be able to cut Bryce Harper for cap savings ajr2456 : 3/5/2019 3:27 pm : link apples to oranges

What? Go Terps : 3/5/2019 3:30 pm : link I don't understand what the Phillies and Harper have to do with Eli.



Do the Giants not have the right to expect elite play from a player they are paying elite money?

it goes to whether you should expect performance to meet salary Bill L : 3/5/2019 3:35 pm : link and you have no idea whatsoever what level of performance Harper will give.



But if you don't like the answer, then the Eli-specific has likely been given over and over. To wit, that's his salary and he's the best of a bunch of unpalatable options for 2019.

You can certainly make the point that we have Mike from Ohio : 3/5/2019 3:57 pm : link not made a convincing argument that Eli should be cut immediately. I think many here will make the point you have not made a convincing argument that he should be. It's a difference of opinion.



The problem many - including me - have had with your posts lately is that you don't distinguish between an opinion and an objective fact. You present your opinion as some sort of fact that should be obvious to everyone.

Isn’t the real issue the state of the current Giants joeinpa : 3/5/2019 4:01 pm : link And their status as a non contender and the fact that Eli is 38?



All the argument about his ability to play or not seems superfluous in the scheme of when the Giants will be a contender again.

Over the years I have not been a been an Eli is GOD fan Bob in Newburgh : 3/5/2019 5:26 pm : link Not going to start now, but we really need to see him play with the elite skill position players we have drafted - OBJ, EE, and SB. Seems unbelievable but we really have not.



We need a competent line. Must at least realize they need to contact the opponent and must be able to move enough to do so. I do not believe Brady could do anything behind the crap (see Bobby Hart) we have trotted out over the past years.



We need an OC with an intellect at least approaching Mickey Mouse. Edelman is largely a function of scheme which flirts with the boundaries of legality. Would love to see an opponent sort out picks and have to cover OBJ and EE.



Now try that for a year and then bury Eli. In a good year for QBs, Haskins is not a blue chip prospect and Rosen has been inspected by a buyer for a year who has promptly gotten onto the returns and exchanges line.





The answer to the OP question... Dan in the Springs : 3/5/2019 5:42 pm : link is obvious when you try to read this thread...



The reason we can't have a rational conversation is also obvious. Too many people who are certain in their positions, unwilling to consider the possibility that their position might be wrong.



Or at least, those who are certain are the most vocal and dominate discussions.



An interesting aside - when you see people advocating fiercely for better use of analytics then evaluate an employee based on a single metric (team wins/losses) - you have to wonder why they wouldn't allow for more nuance in their personal opinions/analysis.



Conviction - certainty - self-assuredness - all words that I would say only belong to those who have actually built SB championship teams, not to anyone else, including posters on BBI.



Unfortunately not the case - thus the inability to discuss Eli & this team rationally.

NGD Jim in Forest Hills : 3/5/2019 5:51 pm : link that article on Belicheck and analytics is hysterical. Would be such a BB move to "shun" it to keep his competitive advantage. Rubes would fall for it and say "Well if BB doesn't use them.."

Like fucking clockwork.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:13 am : link every thread NoGainDayne enters gets turned into a dissertation on analytics.



It is fairly hilarious, because he's insistent he's making good points about them.

Wait a minute.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:35 am : link what contribution are you making?



Turning every discussion into one about analytics isn't "contribution". It is pushing forward an agenda - one that often doesn't even apply.



But it gives you a reason to use the term Luddite.



Fucking fantastic.

FMiC figgy2989 : 9:38 am : link At least he has upgraded to now calling you Mr. Luddite. That has to be better than a fart sucker...

We are talking about Eli Manning’s value NoGainDayne : 9:41 am : link I averaged TQBR and PFF rankings. Again, like I’ve said. What are you proposing is better than this? Why shouldn’t this be part of the conversation? What does your abacus say? Have you licked your finger and put it up to the wind yet?

Look here. Stats aren’t valid or invalid. NoGainDayne : 9:55 am : link They are a basis to go off of. Never have I made the point these they are “valid” whatever that means. I’ve always made the point that they are better than pure conjecture. I don’t know how that can be argued against.



And ajr said they sold more complex products to teams. We’d have to hear from him but I imagine these products use at least some of the same inputs as the rankings.



Some of our eyes tell us that Eli has seriously regressed, is way overpaid, and would be lucky to be called mediocre at this point. Some of us have objective third party sources to back up these claims.



Others of us just want to state our opinions without additional evidence to back it up. And for some reason these people view these approaches as equally “valid.”

PFF.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:59 am : link sells advanced stat compilation to teams.



Quantitative data.



Not qualitative data.



They provide a valuable service that would take up resources for each team to use. Rankings aren't part of that equation.

Look if you are sick of this believe me I am too NoGainDayne : 10:01 am : link but for some reason some people on this board don’t want to deal in fact based arguments. Was I the one that brought up that BB rejects analytics to undermine my point? You are confusing the fact that I like to make points using analytical frameworks and that often resulting in the very idea of analytics being attacked with me enjoying this happening.



Some people just expect their words to be gospel. Others of us have ideas, verify them with evidence and then present them. I know it’s this crazy movement but it seems to really be catching on!

You.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:05 am : link aren't verifying anything.



That's the point you continually miss.



And since this isn't a thread on analytics, I'm done with this specific discussion as you think there's value in using bad data in argumentation - all while talking down to those who don't appreciate the use of bad data.

Good, go away. NoGainDayne : 10:07 am : link You miss the more important point time and time again. No matter how much you might dislike my verification approaches not once have you proposed something better.

Not sure why Josh in the City : 11:37 am : link some of you are knocking QBR. Is it b/c it's a newer metric that was formulated by ESPN or something else? If you look at it's rankings over the past few years I'd actually argue it's the most accurate "metric" that we currently have to fairly evaluate and rank the QB position. Below are the top 10 QB's of 2018 based on QBR ranking. It's obviously not perfect but I'd say it's pretty damn good.



1 Patrick Mahomes, KC 81.8

2 Drew Brees, NO 80.8

3 Mitchell Trubisky, CHI 73

4 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 71.7

5 Andrew Luck, IND 71.7

6 Tom Brady, NE 70.5

7 Philip Rivers, LAC 70

8 Jameis Winston, TB 68.3

9 Matt Ryan, ATL 67.9

10 Jared Goff, LAR 65.9

