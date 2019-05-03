So Are the Giants Rebuilding or Not? nyjuggernaut2 : 3/5/2019 2:10 pm Reports out there state that the Giants will keep Eli and he will be the starter in 2019. On the other hand, there's also reports saying that they will draft Haskins at #6.



If they are keeping Eli around then they are telling the fanbase that they believe the team can contend. However, I don't see how it can contend when they have a plethora of holes, little cap space, and will be using a top 10 pick on a QB who won't even play in 2019.



On the other hand, if they are rebuilding then why keep a 38 year old QB who takes up more than $20mil of cap space just so the team can win 6-7 games instead of 3-5. Why not just play your QB that you take at #6 from the get go?



It just seems to me that the Giants have no idea what direction they want to go in, and that's frightening. You can't half-ass a rebuild, because if you do then you end up like the Knicks organization.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/5/2019 2:12 pm : link My faith in this franchise is pretty bad right now.

I Don't Know Lambuth_Special : 3/5/2019 2:14 pm : link Doing a full rebuild is perfectly acceptable in the NBA but is taboo in the NFL for some reason.

Here we go again.... Britt in VA : 3/5/2019 2:15 pm : link It's not black and white.



The can be trying to put together a roster that can compete concurrently with trying to rebuild it.



People thinks it's WIN NOW vs. REBUILD.



Those same people believe that we are committed to winning now, and our moves reflect that.



Thought exercise. Compare the 2017 roster to the current roster (let's take Eli out of the equation), and explain to me how they're not rebuilding it.

Bettchers D is drastically different than Spags Pan-handler : 3/5/2019 2:15 pm : link And a base 3-4 vs 4-3.



The D in some respects needed to be transformed.



If they make the right moves for guys that 'fit' better we may see a drastic improvement in D next year.

If they don't draft a qb in rd 1 giantstock : 3/5/2019 2:16 pm : link Then what are you telling the rest of the team if you get rid of Eli and replace him with a scrub?



ANd if you are a real good fa unless GMen vastly overpay-- if they are going to be "tanking" then the only way you get them is to do something stupid as an extreme overpay.

The answer is easy to figure out Dodge : 3/5/2019 2:16 pm : link Go count the number of players that were on the 2017 roster compared to the 2018 roster. Then again at the end of the summer for 2018 and 2019.



The higher the number the larger the chance is the answer is Yes.

Tough question to answer figgy2989 : 3/5/2019 2:17 pm : link Unlike any other sport, you see teams go from worst to first pretty quickly. There is so much parity in the league that is not unfathomable to see a team like the Giants make the playoffs next year, especially given their schedule on paper looks pretty favorable.

My take (and I've been wrong before) Gman11 : 3/5/2019 2:17 pm : link The reason they are keeping Eli is that there is no better person to replace him. None of the FA QBs out there are any better. If you draft a QB at 6 or even in the 2nd round, are you going to go through the season with a rookie QB and Tanney as his backup? I don't think so.



So, Manning will be this year's version of Kurt Warner. He will start the season and play as long as they are competitive. If that lasts the whole season, then so be it. If the wheels fall off (again!) then the rookie starts playing in the middle of the season.



Of course, if they don't draft a QB this year then....I'm not sure what they're thinking of for 2020.

To add figgy2989 : 3/5/2019 2:18 pm : link Rebuilding to have a team who is competitive year in and year out (Patriots being the outlier), is a tougher task.





RE: Here we go again.... giantstock : 3/5/2019 2:19 pm : link

Quote: It's not black and white.







Thought exercise. Compare the 2017 roster to the current roster (let's take Eli out of the equation), and explain to me how they're not rebuilding it.



Your question is deliberately not black and white either. You can choose to sign a 40 year old and call it a rebuild.

RE: RE: Here we go again.... Britt in VA : 3/5/2019 2:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315838 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





It's not black and white.







Thought exercise. Compare the 2017 roster to the current roster (let's take Eli out of the equation), and explain to me how they're not rebuilding it.







Your question is deliberately not black and white either. You can choose to sign a 40 year old and call it a rebuild.



Did Eli sign an extension that I'm not aware of?



Did Eli sign an extension that I'm not aware of?

He's 38 and entering the final year of his deal.

I don't have a damn clue. What is terrifying is The_Boss : 3/5/2019 2:22 pm : link I don't think they do either. DG's been getting called out for pure incompetence today on both NY sports radio stations as well as in the Twitterverse. I can't say I'm confident where this program is heading.

Being that Josh in the City : 3/5/2019 2:23 pm : link it feels like we've now hit rock bottom, I don't know that there's anywhere to go but up. This team has no identity and no foundation (outside of a RB and maybe a WR of all positions). They have no choice but to rebuild it b/c there's nothing left to build around and/or tear down anymore.

RE: Tough question to answer giantstock : 3/5/2019 2:24 pm : link

Quote: Unlike any other sport, you see teams go from worst to first pretty quickly. There is so much parity in the league that is not unfathomable to see a team like the Giants make the playoffs next year, especially given their schedule on paper looks pretty favorable.



I love it! A fan such ad yourself that ust prays that "the USA Amatuer Hockey Team" could beat the greatest pro team Hockey team in the world yet again. In comment 14315847 figgy2989 said:I love it! A fan such ad yourself that ust prays that "the USA Amatuer Hockey Team" could beat the greatest pro team Hockey team in the world yet again.

If it's a full rebuild- BigBlue2112 : 3/5/2019 2:24 pm : link What a waste of Barkley's first few seasons

They are stuck in neutral Sean : 3/5/2019 2:25 pm : link .

RE: RE: RE: Here we go again.... giantstock : 3/5/2019 2:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315856 giantstock said:





Quote:





In comment 14315838 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





It's not black and white.







Thought exercise. Compare the 2017 roster to the current roster (let's take Eli out of the equation), and explain to me how they're not rebuilding it.







Your question is deliberately not black and white either. You can choose to sign a 40 year old and call it a rebuild.







Did Eli sign an extension that I'm not aware of?



He's 38 and entering the final year of his deal.



I wasn;t talking bout ELi. I was talking about your general quote. You said "let's take ELi out of the equation" didn't you?



I wasn;t talking bout ELi. I was talking about your general quote. You said "let's take ELi out of the equation" didn't you?

Now you bring him back in?

most wandering franchise in Dnew15 : 3/5/2019 2:27 pm : link NFL right now - I won't use the term hopeless anymore :)

So far under Gettleman ajr2456 : 3/5/2019 2:28 pm : link They've nearly stripped the defense of any veteran playmaker and invested heavily on the offensive side of the ball.



What they are doing remains to be seen.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Here we go again.... Britt in VA : 3/5/2019 2:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315867 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14315856 giantstock said:





Quote:





In comment 14315838 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





It's not black and white.







Thought exercise. Compare the 2017 roster to the current roster (let's take Eli out of the equation), and explain to me how they're not rebuilding it.







Your question is deliberately not black and white either. You can choose to sign a 40 year old and call it a rebuild.







Did Eli sign an extension that I'm not aware of?



He's 38 and entering the final year of his deal.







I wasn;t talking bout ELi. I was talking about your general quote. You said "let's take ELi out of the equation" didn't you?



Now you bring him back in?



So yes or no? Keeping Eli as QB for next year means they cannot rebuild the roster?



So yes or no? Keeping Eli as QB for next year means they cannot rebuild the roster?

1 player out of 53 decides whether it's a rebuild or not?

RE: If it's a full rebuild- giantstock : 3/5/2019 2:29 pm : link

Quote: What a waste of Barkley's first few seasons



That's why this year or next they need a QB badly. That's in part why the choice for SB was questionable. Right now it still looks okay but RB;s get beaten up. If he doesn't get that QB by the time he starts to slow significantly it would have been a wasted pick regardless of the "gold jacket." In comment 14315880 BigBlue2112 said:That's why this year or next they need a QB badly. That's in part why the choice for SB was questionable. Right now it still looks okay but RB;s get beaten up. If he doesn't get that QB by the time he starts to slow significantly it would have been a wasted pick regardless of the "gold jacket."

Because that's really the heart of the matter here.... Britt in VA : 3/5/2019 2:30 pm : link isn't it?



Most dingbats can't wrap their head around rebuilding the roster while letting Eli serve as the placeholder in the meantime.

I always hear about parity bceagle05 : 3/5/2019 2:30 pm : link but see the same teams in the playoffs every season - Pats, Chiefs, Steelers, Ravens, Eagles, Saints, Seahawks, now the Rams are entering the fray. There was a time when we were one of those teams (2005-2011), but that seems like a lifetime ago.

And before you throw out the salary cap/money thing.... Britt in VA : 3/5/2019 2:31 pm : link We have nearly 30 million in cap space, which Gettleman says he wants to keep some as a cushion. That's with Eli's salary on the books.



So what else you got?

That's why this discussion is futile.... Britt in VA : 3/5/2019 2:33 pm : link just like the other "rational" thread about Eli.



If you can't wrap your head around how the team can rebuild concurrently with Eli serving as placeholder, then you refuse to have the discussion.



Period.

RE: Because that's really the heart of the matter here.... Go Terps : 3/5/2019 2:33 pm : link

Quote: isn't it?



Most dingbats can't wrap their head around rebuilding the roster while letting Eli serve as the placeholder in the meantime.



A $23M placeholder indicates the team is run by dingbats.



If we're talking about the QB as a placeholder it indicates that we've lost sight of what the fucking point is...to win titles.



A $23M placeholder indicates the team is run by dingbats.

If we're talking about the QB as a placeholder it indicates that we've lost sight of what the fucking point is...to win titles.

Is paying Eli Manning the 10th highest cap hit in the NFL moving the Giants closer to a title? The answer should be obvious to everyone.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Here we go again.... giantstock : 3/5/2019 2:34 pm : link

Quote:



So yes or no? Keeping Eli as QB for next year means they cannot rebuild the roster?



1 player out of 53 decides whether it's a rebuild or not?



They can rebuild either way. But I'll just say again you said "throw Eli out." That was my initial reply to you.



I'm okay if they dont take a QB if they don't like any or can;t get the guy they would've liked.



But it makes more necessary to get a good real soon.



They can rebuild either way. But I'll just say again you said "throw Eli out." That was my initial reply to you.

I'm okay if they dont take a QB if they don't like any or can;t get the guy they would've liked.

But it makes more necessary to get a good real soon.

I just fear some of you will make the same excuse again next year to justify keeping ELi. But i'm with you if Gmen don't like a QB and if you feel the same.

IDK .... Beer Man : 3/5/2019 2:34 pm : link Good chance LC won't be back, they are trying to dump OV, constant rumors of OBJ being traded. What does it mean when a team is dumping some of its good young talent with little waiting in the wings?

RE: And before you throw out the salary cap/money thing.... ajr2456 : 3/5/2019 2:34 pm : link

Quote: We have nearly 30 million in cap space, which Gettleman says he wants to keep some as a cushion. That's with Eli's salary on the books.



So what else you got?



They'd have $17 million more to spend while also keeping that cushion. Using $17 million to rebuild your roster with young talent on multi year deals can absolutely be part of a rebuild.



They'd have $17 million more to spend while also keeping that cushion. Using $17 million to rebuild your roster with young talent on multi year deals can absolutely be part of a rebuild.

Rebuilding doesn't mean not signing free agents at all.

RE: RE: Because that's really the heart of the matter here.... Britt in VA : 3/5/2019 2:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315912 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





isn't it?



Most dingbats can't wrap their head around rebuilding the roster while letting Eli serve as the placeholder in the meantime.







A $23M placeholder indicates the team is run by dingbats.



If we're talking about the QB as a placeholder it indicates that we've lost sight of what the fucking point is...to win titles.



Is paying Eli Manning the 10th highest cap hit in the NFL moving the Giants closer to a title? The answer should be obvious to everyone.



vs. a 12 million cap hit to cut him and then signing a one year, 10 million dollar vet like a McCown or some other step down for nearly equal cap hit.



We're not cap strapped. Eli's a fan favorite and franchise legend.



vs. a 12 million cap hit to cut him and then signing a one year, 10 million dollar vet like a McCown or some other step down for nearly equal cap hit.

We're not cap strapped. Eli's a fan favorite and franchise legend.

That money isn't going anywhere else other than a step down QB.

Britt Go Terps : 3/5/2019 2:37 pm : link It's a $6M hit to cut him.



But this is what this is really about: "Eli's a fan favorite and franchise legend."



That is the crux of this whole thing. Sentimentality and nostalgia.

RE: That's why this discussion is futile.... giantstock : 3/5/2019 2:37 pm : link

Quote: just like the other "rational" thread about Eli.



If you can't wrap your head around how the team can rebuild concurrently with Eli serving as placeholder, then you refuse to have the discussion.



Period.



But if GMEN like a Qb in the dratf then you don't need Eli, isn;t that right?

RE: Wrong, he's also the best option out there. Go Terps : 3/5/2019 2:39 pm : link

Quote: .



That is absolutely not true. Not at that cost.

Is it possible for Dnew15 : 3/5/2019 2:41 pm : link Eli to lose his "legendary" and "fan favorite" status by being run out there again this season like a lamb to the slaughter?

And besides, what makes Eli the best option? Go Terps : 3/5/2019 2:41 pm : link If he's on the team they'd better be competing for the divisional title at minimum. It is the only reason to keep him.



If Eli Manning is the QB in 2019 and they go 6-10, then Gettleman and Shurmur better be out the fucking door. You can't have it both ways.

RE: RE: Wrong, he's also the best option out there. djstat : 3/5/2019 2:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315944 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





.







Whose a better option Sherlock? And what qualifies you other then your eyeball test?

All I know is this.. Sean : 3/5/2019 2:42 pm : link I feel awful for Eli. He has become a punchline among every other NFL analyst/fan not involved with the Giants. Keeping him for $23M makes no sense logically.

RE: And besides, what makes Eli the best option? Sean : 3/5/2019 2:43 pm : link

Quote: If he's on the team they'd better be competing for the divisional title at minimum. It is the only reason to keep him.



If Eli Manning is the QB in 2019 and they go 6-10, then Gettleman and Shurmur better be out the fucking door. You can't have it both ways.



This. If Eli is starting I expect to win, just like I expected them to win last year.

Didn't Archie Manning say to the effect that The_Boss : 3/5/2019 2:44 pm : link the NYG can't have "another year like this" after the season ended with regards to Eli's return in 2019? I mean if you're Eli Manning, are you really excited to return knowing DG appears to be stripping this thing bare? I know $23 million is a big reason to return and Mannings never leave $$ on the table, but as of today, a week from the new league year, maybe he sees this as a hopeless situation and rethinks his commitment to the team?



Just throwing it out there....

RE: Wrong, he's also the best option out there. giantstock : 3/5/2019 2:46 pm : link

Quote: .



WHat does "bets option" mean? "Best option to win more games but end result is to be closer but not make the playoffs?"

RE: Didn't Archie Manning say to the effect that BleedBlue : 3/5/2019 2:48 pm : link

Quote: the NYG can't have "another year like this" after the season ended with regards to Eli's return in 2019? I mean if you're Eli Manning, are you really excited to return knowing DG appears to be stripping this thing bare? I know $23 million is a big reason to return and Mannings never leave $$ on the table, but as of today, a week from the new league year, maybe he sees this as a hopeless situation and rethinks his commitment to the team?



Just throwing it out there....



honestly...i tihnk DG hopes he sees it this way and retires. i think ownership is keeping eli around and DG wants to move on...

Yes Biteymax22 : 3/5/2019 2:52 pm : link The front office will never come out and admit it though, its bad for attendance.



My gut says this will be year 2 of a 3 year build.

RE: Yes Sean : 3/5/2019 2:54 pm : link

Quote: The front office will never come out and admit it though, its bad for attendance.



My gut says this will be year 2 of a 3 year build.



If that's the case they should have drafted a QB last year at 2.

Sean Go Terps : 3/5/2019 2:57 pm : link Quote: Evan Silva

‏

Verified account



@evansilva

2h2 hours ago

More

#Giants refusal to move on from Eli *last year* with access to the 2nd overall pick in a 1st round where 5 QBs were selected -- including 4 in the top 10 -- sent a once-proud franchise to the drain-circling place it is today.



Bad decisions beget future bad decisions.

RE: RE: Yes Biteymax22 : 3/5/2019 2:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315993 Biteymax22 said:





Quote:





The front office will never come out and admit it though, its bad for attendance.



My gut says this will be year 2 of a 3 year build.







If that’s the case they should have drafted a QB last year at 2.



They may be thinking the 3 years is their window, but time will tell.

We've been hearing about a 2-3 year rebuild bceagle05 : 3/5/2019 2:59 pm : link for about 7 years now.

RE: We've been hearing about a 2-3 year rebuild Biteymax22 : 3/5/2019 3:02 pm : link

Quote: for about 7 years now.



Plans and execution are two different discussions....

RE: Yes Gman11 : 3/5/2019 3:02 pm : link

Quote: The front office will never come out and admit it though, its bad for attendance.



My gut says this will be year 2 of a 3 year build.



I agree with the first statement with a caveat. I don't think they were in a rebuild last year until they were mired in last place. Omameh and Stewart didn't work out. Barwin didn't work out. Martin? Meh. These guys were supposed to contribute and they were a bunch of nothing. That's when they decided to cut bait and begin a rebuild.

Of course... bw in dc : 3/5/2019 3:07 pm : link this front office thinks they can win, and win big.



They are drunk with joy about this second half of the season. That was palpable at the Combine when Shurmur and Gettleman talked about how impressed they were with Eli down the stretch when the rest of the team did well. So now they think they can parlay that fake good run into a big season. It really is astonishing.



My guess is this is their plan - beef up the oline a little more, keep OBJ, Engram will be fully healthy, Barkley is only going to get better, Shep is trending up, and Eli is a young 38.



So...let's simply outscore other teams; and dare them to deal with all of our weapons. If we have to run it, great. We'll stuff Barkley down their throats. If we need to pass it, we have a lot of options, including Barkley.



And let's trust Bettcher can scheme us to respectability around some new toys they will sign and draft.



Finally, let's stay in park on the QB situation - like the Pats with Brady - and deal with in '20 or '21, via the draft or free agency.

RE: Wrong, he's also the best option out there. Ten Ton Hammer : 3/5/2019 3:09 pm : link

Quote: .



The best option for what when the whole team isn't good enough to go anywhere?



The best option for what when the whole team isn't good enough to go anywhere?

He's the best option to finish in 3rd place (again) with?

That second half "run" Dnew15 : 3/5/2019 3:11 pm : link was a complete fraud.



RE: RE: Wrong, he's also the best option out there. giantstock : 3/5/2019 3:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315944 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





.







The best option for what when the whole team isn't good enough to go anywhere?



He's the best option to finish in 3rd place (again) with?



He didn;t reply to me either with that. He tends to throw things out there in being pro-Eli as he is and hope they stick.

RE: I don't think they know giantsFC : 3/5/2019 3:14 pm : link

Quote: .



lol!

lol!

RE: RE: Wrong, he's also the best option out there. The_Boss : 3/5/2019 3:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315944 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





.







The best option for what when the whole team isn't good enough to go anywhere?



He's the best option to finish in 3rd place (again) with?



After 2 straight last place finishes, I'll sign up for 3rd place right now! Sadly, I think right now that's the best we can hope for in 2019.

RE: That second half Go Terps : 3/5/2019 3:15 pm : link

Quote: was a complete fraud.



It wasn't a run at all. It was a 4-4 stretch with an 0-3 finish.



It wasn't a run at all. It was a 4-4 stretch with an 0-3 finish.

Think of how far standards have fallen when that is looked at as positive.

RE: RE: That second half The_Boss : 3/5/2019 3:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14316053 Dnew15 said:





Quote:





was a complete fraud.







It wasn't a run at all. It was a 4-4 stretch with an 0-3 finish.



Think of how far standards have fallen when that is looked at as positive.



I look at it as what it could have been if Trubisky and Winston started the Tampa and Chicago home games. We're probably talking about consecutive 3-13 seasons.

RE: Of course... Lambuth_Special : 3/5/2019 3:19 pm : link

Quote: this front office thinks they can win, and win big.



They are drunk with joy about this second half of the season. That was palpable at the Combine when Shurmur and Gettleman talked about how impressed they were with Eli down the stretch when the rest of the team did well. So now they think they can parlay that fake good run into a big season. It really is astonishing.



My guess is this is their plan - beef up the oline a little more, keep OBJ, Engram will be fully healthy, Barkley is only going to get better, Shep is trending up, and Eli is a young 38.



So...let's simply outscore other teams; and dare them to deal with all of our weapons. If we have to run it, great. We'll stuff Barkley down their throats. If we need to pass it, we have a lot of options, including Barkley.



And let's trust Bettcher can scheme us to respectability around some new toys they will sign and draft.



Finally, let's stay in park on the QB situation - like the Pats with Brady - and deal with in '20 or '21, via the draft or free agency.



Yup, and they're gonna get burned on that. You can't just evaluate the season based on the 8 games that you liked best; you have to factor the performance in all 16.



Yup, and they're gonna get burned on that. You can't just evaluate the season based on the 8 games that you liked best; you have to factor the performance in all 16.

The improved second half performance of the 1994, 2013, and 1998 Giants meant absolute nothing going into the next seasons.

I guess it's better than Dnew15 : 3/5/2019 3:21 pm : link evaluating a player/season based on one game against the Eagles the year before?

RE: I guess it's better than Go Terps : 3/5/2019 3:24 pm : link

Quote: evaluating a player/season based on one game against the Eagles the year before?



That was disturbing. Also disturbing is Gettleman's recent statement that the most important QB trait was instinct. I wish I were making that up.



That was disturbing. Also disturbing is Gettleman's recent statement that the most important QB trait was instinct. I wish I were making that up.

Greg Cosell captured it perfectly when Paul Dottino asked him about it: "I don't know what that means."

That "instinct" comment by Gettleman... bw in dc : 3/5/2019 3:32 pm : link is, I believe, further indication that Gettleman will usually default to emotion/feel/gut over analytics/metrics.



I'll never forget that picture of Gettleman last year mocking an analytics guy pecking away at his computer looking for answers. That was quite telling as he took the GM throne...

RE: That Go Terps : 3/5/2019 3:33 pm : link

Quote: is, I believe, further indication that Gettleman will usually default to emotion/feel/gut over analytics/metrics.



I'll never forget that picture of Gettleman last year mocking an analytics guy pecking away at his computer looking for answers. That was quite telling as he took the GM throne...



Remember it when we draft Daniel Jones at #6.

I saw that presser you're referencing bceagle05 : 3/5/2019 3:35 pm : link and compared it to Phil Jackson's Knicks pressers - that's how out of touch he seems to be.

This is what the wilderness feels like... M.S. : 3/5/2019 3:35 pm : link

...and the only question is: How many more years of wandering?

RE: RE: I guess it's better than Ten Ton Hammer : 3/5/2019 3:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14316087 Dnew15 said:





Quote:





evaluating a player/season based on one game against the Eagles the year before?







That was disturbing. Also disturbing is Gettleman's recent statement that the most important QB trait was instinct. I wish I were making that up.



Greg Cosell captured it perfectly when Paul Dottino asked him about it: "I don't know what that means."



This is about on par with what you expect for a GM who's never had to pick a QB before.

RE: RE: I guess it's better than Britt in VA : 3/5/2019 3:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14316087 Dnew15 said:





Quote:





evaluating a player/season based on one game against the Eagles the year before?







That was disturbing. Also disturbing is Gettleman's recent statement that the most important QB trait was instinct. I wish I were making that up.



Greg Cosell captured it perfectly when Paul Dottino asked him about it: "I don't know what that means."



Yeah, and Ernie Accorsi called it "magic" in his scouting report. We didn't know what that was, either.



Yeah, and Ernie Accorsi called it "magic" in his scouting report. We didn't know what that was, either.

Until we saw it.

Terps BigBlueCane : 3/5/2019 3:59 pm : link they aren't taking him at #6, maybe the 2nd round if he falls that far. But I think Gettleman will default to best lineman available to protect Eli and help SB.



Instinct, magic, call it what you want.... Britt in VA : 3/5/2019 4:00 pm : link Quote: Feels the rush.



Throws the ball, takes the hit, gets right back up… Has courage and poise. In my opinion, most of all, he has that quality you can't define. Call it magic…Peyton had much better talent around him at Tennessee. But I honestly give this guy a chance to be better than his brother. Eli doesn't get much help from the coaching staff. If he comes out early, we should move up to take him. These guys are rare, you know.



-Ernie Accorsi on Eli Manning, 2003



These guys see beyond the measurables. These guys see beyond the measurables.

He did it with Elway back in 83. Britt in VA : 3/5/2019 4:05 pm : link Some dudes know what to look for in a QB beyond measurables.



Another Accorsi quote from 2007 at the start of the final drive of the SB. Something to the affect of "If what I saw in scouting was real, it will happen right now.".



It did.



That's what the "conviction" is all about. Maybe old school ain't so bad if you've been around long enough to see all this stuff.



Maybe some stuff goes beyond the numbers for some of these guys.

RE: I saw that presser you're referencing bw in dc : 3/5/2019 4:08 pm : link

Quote: and compared it to Phil Jackson's Knicks pressers - that's how out of touch he seems to be.



You can certainly see why Accorsi hired Gettleman. Accorsi loved to talk and mix it up with the media. He could talk all day.



Gettleman, while not able to spin a yarn like Accorsi, certainly loves the sound of his own voice and is not shy about engaging. And he gives off this vibe that he thinks he's so clever and shrewd.

You can certainly see why Accorsi hired Gettleman. Accorsi loved to talk and mix it up with the media. He could talk all day.

Gettleman, while not able to spin a yarn like Accorsi, certainly loves the sound of his own voice and is not shy about engaging. And he gives off this vibe that he thinks he's so clever and shrewd.

RE: He did it with Elway back in 83. Go Terps : 3/5/2019 4:08 pm : link

Quote: Some dudes know what to look for in a QB beyond measurables.



Another Accorsi quote from 2007 at the start of the final drive of the SB. Something to the affect of "If what I saw in scouting was real, it will happen right now.".



It did.



That's what the "conviction" is all about. Maybe old school ain't so bad if you've been around long enough to see all this stuff.



Maybe some stuff goes beyond the numbers for some of these guys.



So we have to wait for the next Elway or Manning to roll around?



So we have to wait for the next Elway or Manning to roll around?

I know Accorsi and Gettleman want to make it sound like a scene out of Seabiscuit, but saying that either was a great prospect wasn't exactly the result of some dark alchemy.

RE: We've been hearing about a 2-3 year rebuild ColHowPepper : 3/5/2019 4:13 pm : link

This is true, and those 2-3 year re-builds were as ambivalent and qualified as this one appears to be becoming.

RE: RE: He did it with Elway back in 83. Britt in VA : 3/5/2019 4:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14316211 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





Some dudes know what to look for in a QB beyond measurables.



Another Accorsi quote from 2007 at the start of the final drive of the SB. Something to the affect of "If what I saw in scouting was real, it will happen right now.".



It did.



That's what the "conviction" is all about. Maybe old school ain't so bad if you've been around long enough to see all this stuff.



Maybe some stuff goes beyond the numbers for some of these guys.







So we have to wait for the next Elway or Manning to roll around?



I know Accorsi and Gettleman want to make it sound like a scene out of Seabiscuit, but saying that either was a great prospect wasn't exactly the result of some dark alchemy.



Stats and measurables are half the story.



They are what separate guys like Manning and Roethlisberger from guys like Newton and Ryan.



Stats and measurables are half the story.

They are what separate guys like Manning and Roethlisberger from guys like Newton and Ryan.

You can call it the eye test, magic, instict, or dark alchemy... But there are things that separate these guys.

RE: Instinct, magic, call it what you want.... Pan-handler : 3/5/2019 4:25 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Feels the rush.



Throws the ball, takes the hit, gets right back up… Has courage and poise. In my opinion, most of all, he has that quality you can't define. Call it magic…Peyton had much better talent around him at Tennessee. But I honestly give this guy a chance to be better than his brother. Eli doesn't get much help from the coaching staff. If he comes out early, we should move up to take him. These guys are rare, you know.



-Ernie Accorsi on Eli Manning, 2003







These guys see beyond the measurables.



Wonder what Accorsi thinks of Haskins

Ernie Accorsi's scouting report of Eli Manning in 2003 Britt in VA : 3/5/2019 4:26 pm : link Quote: Wears left knee brace… During pregame warmup, didn't look like he had a rocket arm… As game progressed, I saw excellent arm strength under pressure and the ability to get velocity on the ball on most throws. Good deep ball range. Good touch. Good vision and poise.



Sees the field… In shotgun on most plays and his only running option is a draw… his offensive line is poor. Red-shirt freshman left tackle. Eli doesn't trust his protection. Can't. No way he can take any form of a deep drop and look downfield. With no running game (10 yards rushing the first half) and no real top receivers, he's stuck with the three-step drops and waiting til the last second to see if a receiver can get free. No tight end either. No flaring back. So he's taking some big hits. Taking them well. Carried an overmatched team entirely on his shoulders. I imagine, except for Vanderbilt, his team is overmatched in every SEC game… He's big, never gets rattled. Rallied his team from a 14-3 halftime deficit basically all by himself. Led them on two successive third quarter drives to go ahead, 17-16. The first touchdown, a 40-yard streak down the left sideline, he dropped the ball over the receiver's right shoulder. Called the next touchdown pass himself, checking off to a 12-yard slant… Makes a lot of decisions on play calls at the line of scrimmage, but they ask too much of him. They don't just let him play. This is a guy you should just let play… When he's inaccurate, he's usually high, but rarely off target to either side… Plays smart and with complete confidence. Doesn't scold his teammates, but lets them know when they line up wrong or run the wrong pattern… Threw three interceptions. Two were his fault. Trying to force something both times. He could have run on one of them, a fourth down play. He has a lot to learn.



Summary: I think he's the complete package. He's not going to be a fast runner, but a little like Joe Montana, he has enough athletic ability to get out of trouble. Remember how Archie ran? In that department, Eli doesn't have the best genes, although I never timed mom Olivia in the 40. But he has a feel for the pocket.



Feels the rush.



Throws the ball, takes the hit, gets right back up… Has courage and poise. In my opinion, most of all, he has that quality you can't define. Call it magic…Peyton had much better talent around him at Tennessee. But I honestly give this guy a chance to be better than his brother. Eli doesn't get much help from the coaching staff. If he comes out early, we should move up to take him. These guys are rare, you know.



- Ernie Accorsi



Damn if that's not exactly how it played out for Manning here. These dudes see it different than you and I watching on TV. Damn if that's not exactly how it played out for Manning here. These dudes see it different than you and I watching on TV.

RE: RE: Instinct, magic, call it what you want.... Britt in VA : 3/5/2019 4:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14316195 Britt in VA said:





Quote:









Quote:





Feels the rush.



Throws the ball, takes the hit, gets right back up… Has courage and poise. In my opinion, most of all, he has that quality you can't define. Call it magic…Peyton had much better talent around him at Tennessee. But I honestly give this guy a chance to be better than his brother. Eli doesn't get much help from the coaching staff. If he comes out early, we should move up to take him. These guys are rare, you know.



-Ernie Accorsi on Eli Manning, 2003







These guys see beyond the measurables.







Wonder what Accorsi thinks of Haskins



Me too, actually.

Why can't you have a re-build while playing/paying Eli? ColHowPepper : 3/5/2019 4:29 pm : link Quote: So yes or no? Keeping Eli as QB for next year means they cannot rebuild the roster?



1 player out of 53 decides whether it's a rebuild or not? That's not far off--when that 1 player is a lame duck, and everyone in the NFL, from ownership, to GMs, to players, knows it. His teammates know it. How is that setting the stakes for a re-build, particularly when the team forfeits $17 in cap space to accomplish it. How is a declining, immobile, 38-year old lameduck going to fire this team to a winning season when everyone knows his sinecure is done? This is not Kurt Warner in 2004 because at that point there were no expectations, no legitimate expectations, as there shouldn't be for this group roiling in change, without direction.



What messages are being sent to the roster? "We believe Jerry is the right guy to lead us forward." That's the caliber of message.



Just one more dingbat here. And, good God, Daniel Jones is what a Giants' bar-owner insider told me in January. That would be scary in deed. That's not far off--when that 1 player is a lame duck, and everyone in the NFL, from ownership, to GMs, to players, knows it. His teammates know it. How is that setting the stakes for a re-build, particularly when the team forfeits $17 in cap space to accomplish it. How is a declining, immobile, 38-year old lameduck going to fire this team to a winning season when everyone knows his sinecure is done? This is not Kurt Warner in 2004 because at that point there were no expectations, no legitimate expectations, as there shouldn't be for this group roiling in change, without direction.What messages are being sent to the roster? "We believe Jerry is the right guy to lead us forward." That's the caliber of message.Just one more dingbat here. And, good God, Daniel Jones is what a Giants' bar-owner insider told me in January. That would be scary in deed.

RE: Ernie Accorsi's scouting report of Eli Manning in 2003 One Man Thrill Ride : 3/5/2019 4:32 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Wears left knee brace… During pregame warmup, didn't look like he had a rocket arm… As game progressed, I saw excellent arm strength under pressure and the ability to get velocity on the ball on most throws. Good deep ball range. Good touch. Good vision and poise.



Sees the field… In shotgun on most plays and his only running option is a draw… his offensive line is poor. Red-shirt freshman left tackle. Eli doesn't trust his protection. Can't. No way he can take any form of a deep drop and look downfield. With no running game (10 yards rushing the first half) and no real top receivers, he's stuck with the three-step drops and waiting til the last second to see if a receiver can get free. No tight end either. No flaring back. So he's taking some big hits. Taking them well. Carried an overmatched team entirely on his shoulders. I imagine, except for Vanderbilt, his team is overmatched in every SEC game… He's big, never gets rattled. Rallied his team from a 14-3 halftime deficit basically all by himself. Led them on two successive third quarter drives to go ahead, 17-16. The first touchdown, a 40-yard streak down the left sideline, he dropped the ball over the receiver's right shoulder. Called the next touchdown pass himself, checking off to a 12-yard slant… Makes a lot of decisions on play calls at the line of scrimmage, but they ask too much of him. They don't just let him play. This is a guy you should just let play… When he's inaccurate, he's usually high, but rarely off target to either side… Plays smart and with complete confidence. Doesn't scold his teammates, but lets them know when they line up wrong or run the wrong pattern… Threw three interceptions. Two were his fault. Trying to force something both times. He could have run on one of them, a fourth down play. He has a lot to learn.



Summary: I think he's the complete package. He's not going to be a fast runner, but a little like Joe Montana, he has enough athletic ability to get out of trouble. Remember how Archie ran? In that department, Eli doesn't have the best genes, although I never timed mom Olivia in the 40. But he has a feel for the pocket.



Feels the rush.



Throws the ball, takes the hit, gets right back up… Has courage and poise. In my opinion, most of all, he has that quality you can't define. Call it magic…Peyton had much better talent around him at Tennessee. But I honestly give this guy a chance to be better than his brother. Eli doesn't get much help from the coaching staff. If he comes out early, we should move up to take him. These guys are rare, you know.



- Ernie Accorsi







Damn if that's not exactly how it played out for Manning here. These dudes see it different than you and I watching on TV.



Especially this part:



threw 3 interceptions. two were his fault.



Especially this part:

threw 3 interceptions. two were his fault.

;)

Good to see the thrill ride posting English Alaister : 3/5/2019 4:38 pm : link Thought they'd blocked BBI from the complex?

RE: RE: He did it with Elway back in 83. One Man Thrill Ride : 3/5/2019 4:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14316211 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





Some dudes know what to look for in a QB beyond measurables.



Another Accorsi quote from 2007 at the start of the final drive of the SB. Something to the affect of "If what I saw in scouting was real, it will happen right now.".



It did.



That's what the "conviction" is all about. Maybe old school ain't so bad if you've been around long enough to see all this stuff.



Maybe some stuff goes beyond the numbers for some of these guys.







So we have to wait for the next Elway or Manning to roll around?



I know Accorsi and Gettleman want to make it sound like a scene out of Seabiscuit, but saying that either was a great prospect wasn't exactly the result of some dark alchemy.



The Thrill Ride always enjoyed Accorsi’s penchant for dramatization. Like when he compared Eli’s pro day to watching Willie Mays.



Ernie has also used his media savvy to carefully curate the image of his legacy. Remember, his entry into the NFL was through public relations. Maybe he sees the magic but he certainly didn’t cut his teeth in scouting.



Fwiw, both Elway and Manning were consensus #1 players in their respective draft classes. Ernie paid dearly for Eli after ~another team~ took him 1st overall. The two non-magical QBs picked afterwards turned out to be ...pretty good.



In a near opposite scenario, Ernie picked Elway even though Elway refused to play for the Colts. Despite the resistance from literally every direction, Ernie picked him anyway, was powerless during the Broncos trade, and promptly resigned.



Ernie talks hauntingly about this series of events — John Elway, the singular embodiment of Quarterback excellence. But Thrill Ride wonders, were there other good QBs in the ‘83 class?





tl;dr : Ernie Accorsi, not a mystic QB whisperer



The Thrill Ride always enjoyed Accorsi's penchant for dramatization. Like when he compared Eli's pro day to watching Willie Mays.

Ernie has also used his media savvy to carefully curate the image of his legacy. Remember, his entry into the NFL was through public relations. Maybe he sees the magic but he certainly didn't cut his teeth in scouting.

Fwiw, both Elway and Manning were consensus #1 players in their respective draft classes. Ernie paid dearly for Eli after ~another team~ took him 1st overall. The two non-magical QBs picked afterwards turned out to be ...pretty good.

In a near opposite scenario, Ernie picked Elway even though Elway refused to play for the Colts. Despite the resistance from literally every direction, Ernie picked him anyway, was powerless during the Broncos trade, and promptly resigned.

Ernie talks hauntingly about this series of events — John Elway, the singular embodiment of Quarterback excellence. But Thrill Ride wonders, were there other good QBs in the '83 class?

tl;dr : Ernie Accorsi, not a mystic QB whisperer

Ernie picked QBs Zeke's Alibi : 3/5/2019 5:27 pm : link in the greatest qb classes in history. I'm way more interested in what Jon Dorsey has to say. Moving up a ton to pick Mahomes and picking Mayfield number one when he probably was the number 1 qb on only about ten teams board. This is a guy that knows QBs.

RE: Here we go again.... Gatorade Dunk : 3/5/2019 5:36 pm : link

Quote: It's not black and white.



The can be trying to put together a roster that can compete concurrently with trying to rebuild it.



People thinks it's WIN NOW vs. REBUILD.



Those same people believe that we are committed to winning now, and our moves reflect that.



Thought exercise. Compare the 2017 roster to the current roster (let's take Eli out of the equation), and explain to me how they're not rebuilding it.

Rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic doesn't qualify as reinforcing the boat.

RE: RE: RE: Here we go again.... Gatorade Dunk : 3/5/2019 5:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14315856 giantstock said:





Quote:





In comment 14315838 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





It's not black and white.







Thought exercise. Compare the 2017 roster to the current roster (let's take Eli out of the equation), and explain to me how they're not rebuilding it.







Your question is deliberately not black and white either. You can choose to sign a 40 year old and call it a rebuild.







Did Eli sign an extension that I'm not aware of?



He's 38 and entering the final year of his deal.

THOUGHT EXERCISE: And you wonder why people think you're obsessed with Eli. Nothing in the previous post mentioned Eli at all. You just read it that way.

The more grave notion is that Giants' ownership ColHowPepper : 3/5/2019 6:02 pm : link is obsessed with Eli and Gettleman is falling in step.



I remain obsessed with the handling of Eli's benching, the outcry from Giants' fans, including most here at BBI, and Mara's backtracking from his apparent endorsement of the move (never mind, I suppose, that MacAdoo went with Geno, which was adding stupid).



Then at the year-end press conference Mara 'explained' the firing of MacAdoo and Reese, talking about the injuries, the poor start, never touching the third rail. If it was the injuries and the poor start, why the sudden in-season firing?



What worries me too is that Jones, from a fine southern school, like the incumbent, seems to have Mara family ethos and breeding written all over it.

RE: Because that's really the heart of the matter here.... christian : 3/5/2019 6:04 pm : link

Quote: isn't it?



Most dingbats can't wrap their head around rebuilding the roster while letting Eli serve as the placeholder in the meantime.



This dingbat can't wrap my head around: 1) how a Manning placehold is any good for the future



2) why this time isn't being invested in a younger player who actually might be part of the future



3) why Manning should be subject to the beating while the roster is built from the ground up



But mostly I don't think Manning is placeholding anything -- I think management and his fans are planning, hoping, and counting on the champ rising from the mat, delivering a final knock-out punch and proving everyone wrong. In comment 14315912 Britt in VA said:This dingbat can't wrap my head around: 1) how a Manning placehold is any good for the future2) why this time isn't being invested in a younger player who actually might be part of the future3) why Manning should be subject to the beating while the roster is built from the ground upBut mostly I don't think Manning is placeholding anything -- I think management and his fans are planning, hoping, and counting on the champ rising from the mat, delivering a final knock-out punch and proving everyone wrong.

RE: The more grave notion is that Giants' ownership bw in dc : 3/5/2019 6:09 pm : link

Quote: is obsessed with Eli and Gettleman is falling in step.



I remain obsessed with the handling of Eli's benching, the outcry from Giants' fans, including most here at BBI, and Mara's backtracking from his apparent endorsement of the move (never mind, I suppose, that MacAdoo went with Geno, which was adding stupid).



Then at the year-end press conference Mara 'explained' the firing of MacAdoo and Reese, talking about the injuries, the poor start, never touching the third rail. If it was the injuries and the poor start, why the sudden in-season firing?



What worries me too is that Jones, from a fine southern school, like the incumbent, seems to have Mara family ethos and breeding written all over it.



I'm not sure Gettleman is failing in-line. I think a key reason why Accorsi and Mara hired him was because he was committed to Eli pre-hire... In comment 14316435 ColHowPepper said:I'm not sure Gettleman is failing in-line. I think a key reason why Accorsi and Mara hired him was because he was committed to Eli pre-hire...

Why are.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/5/2019 6:33 pm : link so many people enamored with this question?



None of us know the answer, yet so many speak in absolutes and keep referencing conspiracy theories and mandates.



We are a bad football team who is trying to get better.



Is there a name for that?

RE: RE: Because that's really the heart of the matter here.... Jim in Forest Hills : 3/5/2019 6:34 pm : link

Quote:



But mostly I don't think Manning is placeholding anything -- I think management and his fans are planning, hoping, and counting on the champ rising from the mat, delivering a final knock-out punch and proving everyone wrong.



I disagree on this. I don't think DG believes they can really contend for the title as they are rebuilding on the fly. Sure if they catch lightning in a bottle, ok. More likely is that they are using Eli to just buy them time. Get them enough wins, placate, placate, placate. Draft that QB and get some more time. See, we're building? We went 6-10, thats improvement. In comment 14316438 christian said:I disagree on this. I don't think DG believes they can really contend for the title as they are rebuilding on the fly. Sure if they catch lightning in a bottle, ok. More likely is that they are using Eli to just buy them time. Get them enough wins, placate, placate, placate. Draft that QB and get some more time. See, we're building? We went 6-10, thats improvement.

RE: Why are.. Go Terps : 3/5/2019 7:07 pm : link

Quote: so many people enamored with this question?





Because people are trying to understand what this front office is doing, and what the methodology is. It's a pretty damn fair question. In comment 14316471 FatMan in Charlotte said:Because people are trying to understand what this front office is doing, and what the methodology is. It's a pretty damn fair question.

And in trying.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/5/2019 7:25 pm : link to "understand", they concoct scenarios and attribute every move as being a bad one.



Is that really understanding, or just frustration?

RE: RE: Why are.. christian : 3/5/2019 7:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14316471 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





so many people enamored with this question?









Because people are trying to understand what this front office is doing, and what the methodology is. It's a pretty damn fair question.



As a paying fan -- I definitely invest my dollars in the team much differently based on some practical decisions management makes.



QB has an outsized cost and impact on a team. Who the QB is impacts the direction of the team arguably more than any position in all team sport.



You bet my dollars spent on travel, tickets, and frequency of attendance will vary between a season led by an end-of-career, expensive QB vs. a young, cost-controlled (and presumably better resourced cast).



Hell -- last year is the first time since probably 2000 I've missed a game on TV. In comment 14316516 Go Terps said:As a paying fan -- I definitely invest my dollars in the team much differently based on some practical decisions management makes.QB has an outsized cost and impact on a team. Who the QB is impacts the direction of the team arguably more than any position in all team sport.You bet my dollars spent on travel, tickets, and frequency of attendance will vary between a season led by an end-of-career, expensive QB vs. a young, cost-controlled (and presumably better resourced cast).Hell -- last year is the first time since probably 2000 I've missed a game on TV.

RE: And in trying.. Go Terps : 3/5/2019 7:29 pm : link

Quote: to "understand", they concoct scenarios and attribute every move as being a bad one.



Is that really understanding, or just frustration?



That's not true. I know I'm fine with Collins walking, for example. I think asking why he wasn't traded last year for the 3rd rounder that was reported is a fair question, don't you?



If you expect us to just defer to what the management is doing because "they know best", I would point you to the endless examples around the NFL that management teams do not always actually "know best". Shit, Jerry Reese has become a devil figure on this board...were we supposed to assume he knew best when he was the GM? Of course not.



Gettleman hasn't earned any benefit of the doubt as a GM here...there's no reason to expect he'd receive any. In comment 14316539 FatMan in Charlotte said:That's not true. I know I'm fine with Collins walking, for example. I think asking why he wasn't traded last year for the 3rd rounder that was reported is a fair question, don't you?If you expect us to just defer to what the management is doing because "they know best", I would point you to the endless examples around the NFL that management teams do not always actually "know best". Shit, Jerry Reese has become a devil figure on this board...were we supposed to assume he knew best when he was the GM? Of course not.Gettleman hasn't earned any benefit of the doubt as a GM here...there's no reason to expect he'd receive any.

I don't expect.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/5/2019 7:43 pm : link



Quote: Gettleman hasn't earned any benefit of the doubt as a GM here...there's no reason to expect he'd receive any.



And based on Gettleman's past successes, he should have "earned" some leeway.



Instead, last year, you gave him no credit. Including drafting the Superstar in the draft. You have actually said 2018 was a disaster and NOTHING positive happened. Emphasis on NOTHING.



That kind of narrow, black and white thinking should really be dismissed, since it is neither objective, nor looking for "understanding".



I wish you'd just admit you aren't looking to "understand" shit. You post after every move or reported move with only one thought - the team and anyone working for it sucks. anyone to think management always knows best, but I'd expect a middle ground where professionals aren't called out for fucking up every move:And based on Gettleman's past successes, he should have "earned" some leeway.Instead, last year, you gave him no credit. Including drafting the Superstar in the draft. You have actually said 2018 was a disaster and NOTHING positive happened. Emphasis on NOTHING.That kind of narrow, black and white thinking should really be dismissed, since it is neither objective, nor looking for "understanding".I wish you'd just admit you aren't looking to "understand" shit. You post after every move or reported move with only one thought - the team and anyone working for it sucks.

. Go Terps : 3/5/2019 7:50 pm : link But 2018 was a disaster, and the team does suck. How is that even in dispute?

2017 and 2018 were the first years NoGainDayne : 3/5/2019 8:07 pm : link I've ever been able to not sell tickets and didn't even want to go to the games.



They are the first years I've ever really felt the inclination that I didn't want to go to a game. A lot of the times I will not do other things so I can go to games. I've sat through some bad seasons in the stands.



It's not because I don't care about the team that I don't want to go. I don't know why it is so hard to realize that a lot of people feel this way and fans only feel like that when they watch a mismanaged team.