Peter King- "Eli has the longest leash in NFL history" MookGiants : 3/5/2019 8:43 pm I was driving home from work and heard King on with Mad Dog today.



I'm not a huge fan of King. But I think he's spot on when it comes to Eli. He praised Eli for what he has done for the franchise, said he's not quite Mickey Mantle but every Giants fan should be grateful and how he's one of the best guys in the sport, but after praising him he said that Eli Manning has had the longest leash in the history of the NFL.



Thinking about it, he's right. No other QB in history has been given this long of a leash. The Giants on one hand say they can't afford Landon Collins cap number to franchise him, but they are keeping a QB who is 38 and has not been good in a long time 23 million dollars. If they let him go they save 17 million.



I actually think letting Collins was is the correct decision. There are very few safeties in the NFL worth paying big money to, and Collins weakness covering just is a bad fit for the Giants right now. In the right scheme and with the right players around him, Collins can be a very good player. But it's not going to happen on the Giants.



It seems like the Giants had no intention on bringing Collins back which makes you scratch your head why they didn't trade him for a 3rd this year. They may get a 3rd round compensation pick, but its not guaranteed if they sign another big free agent, and Peter King also today said that the belief around the league is that this is a very deep draft and will be the strongest 2nd, 3rd, 4th round of talent in a while. A 3rd round pick, even in a draft that is not thought to be deep like this one, is worth more in 2019 than it is in 2020 especially because the compensation picks will be at the end.



I'm glad Gettleman didn't compound his mistake of not trading Collins last year by bringing him back this year, but I agree with Peter King that I have no idea what the hell the plan they have is.



King thinks the only chance Eli isn't back next year is if Gettleman and Shurmur go to him and tell him they are going to take a QB in the 1st round and they want him to mentor the young player and if Eli isn't on board with that then maybe they will let him go.



Can you think of another player that has had a longer leash? I will be forever grateful for what Eli has done for this franchise, but I'm not sure why the Giants owe him anything at this point. The Giants have paid him more than any player has ever been paid in their career to this point in the entire league and given him more than enough time to prove he's still capable of competing for a title.



Hopefully after the draft there is a clear direction for this franchise. I also hope they don't spend much in free agency. This team is a long ways away from winning and spending big on a free agent to win maybe 1 more game would be shortsighted. The most frustrating part of the Giants the last 3-4 years isn't that they have been awful, it's that there seems to be no plan to contend in the future. Just stopgap solutions and no long term plan. Saquon Barkley's prime is going to be completely wasted at this rate.



I have no idea if it's Mara that's making Gettleman keep Eli but Peter King in my opinion is right that he's had a longer leash than anyone ever has. Loyalty isn't always a good thing.

The giants not crick n NC : 3/5/2019 8:46 pm : link Wanting to pay Collins and can't afford are two entirely different things.



As for Eli, I can't say that anyone owes him anything. I feel I owe him respect though.

Thanks for sharing and I agree with a lot of this eric2425ny : 3/5/2019 8:47 pm : link I noticed that you mentioned we may be wasting Barkley’s prime, which could be true. Unfortunately the same can be said for Eli. If Reese didn’t miss on so many offensive lineman after 2011 we may have had another trophy or two in the case.

After the Eli benching fiasco CromartiesKid21 : 3/5/2019 8:47 pm : link and the media/fan outrage Mara will bend the knee for Eli until he decides to hang em up

I love Eli to death. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/5/2019 8:47 pm : link If I'm fortunate to have a son one day, I'm going to press like hell for his middle name to be Elijah.



But it's over. It's been over. It's time to move on. Thanks for everything Eli, but we need to turn the page.



He should be our QB in '19.

Sad that it's come to this. bceagle05 : 3/5/2019 8:50 pm : link Eli's a piñata at this point for the media, fans, current and former players, etc. Horrific ending to a great career.

part of it is happenstance IMO.... BillKo : 3/5/2019 8:51 pm : link ...if Barkley wasn't Barkley last year, the Giants probably go for a QB and Eli would be already gone.









The optics have been brutal for the Giants.. Sean : 3/5/2019 8:51 pm : link A lot of “Landon Collins isn’t worth $11M, but Eli at $23M is fine?



The Giants have become a fear based franchise with regards to Eli.

RE: The optics have been brutal for the Giants.. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/5/2019 8:53 pm : link

Quote: A lot of “Landon Collins isn’t worth $11M, but Eli at $23M is fine?



The Giants have become a fear based franchise with regards to Eli.



Agree. And I think most Giants fans think it's time to move on. Why is management so reluctant to do the same? In comment 14316665 Sean said:Agree. And I think most Giants fans think it's time to move on. Why is management so reluctant to do the same?

Eli is too expensive for the Since1965 : 3/5/2019 8:55 pm : link If that's how they're going to go about it, then find a cheaper mentor for the year (like the Jets did with McCown),and move on from Eli unless his contract is restructured. They're looking to continue to make cuts for cap purposes, but his contract is the biggest albatross on the team. Grossly overpaid for his current production. Sign a stop-gap QB who will help groom the new guy, spend the savings on filling some of the other holes: OL, DL, LB, S.

It’s open season on Eli Manning The_Boss : 3/5/2019 8:56 pm : link It’s unfortunate. He’s getting killed in the media from everyone, nationally and locally.

Should say Since1965 : 3/5/2019 8:56 pm : link KC Model in above title

. arcarsenal : 3/5/2019 8:57 pm : link It's going to be over after this year. He won't get an extension or more years beyond '19-'20.



If it's this draft, or next, there will be a new QB on the roster. I think it'll be this one. Whether they take Haskins, make a move for Rosen, or go the Daniel Jones route (which, I really hope they don't) a little later in the draft - I think Gettleman is going to bring someone in here.



The Collins and Eli stuff is sort of apples to oranges. Collins' position doesn't have the same premium placed on it, and he's also not a Giants legend and Mt. Rushmore face of the franchise. The Giants understandably have to handle Eli much more delicately - and I think Mara is just completely petrified of anything resembling a Simms redux and wants to make sure this doesn't go down in a way that reflects poorly on the org.



Ushering Eli out hasn't been easy. He's had the ability to nix a trade, so that hasn't really been on the table - and he continues to insist he wants to play, and wants it to be here. It's been hard for detractors to prove he's the problem because the line play has been so poor.



I think at this point, they just want to have him play out this last year, and then hope he rides off into the sunset and that's that. Ideally, they'll have the rookie here already and if Eli just isn't getting it done during the year, it'll be time to pull the plug.



Benching Eli for Geno Smith caused an uproar - but benching him for a QB taken 6th overall (or higher) will not. At least not the same way. Fans will be way more understanding of the latter.



It's frustrating for us, but at the same time, it's tough for a new GM to step in and be faced with handling this right away - on top of the obvious need to handle it the right way. There's still a faction of NYG fans who are hugely loyal to Eli and those voices will be very loud depending on how this winds up going down.



Last week, Dave Gettleman sounded a lot like a guy who plans on finding the next QB of the Giants much sooner than later.

Because it’s unclear whether his decline flycatcher : 3/5/2019 9:02 pm : link is due to himself, or due to having to play behind Flowers, Jerry, Newhouse, etc.

People over-analyze this, Eli’s ceiling is SB MVP. Twice,

His play has dropped relative to the quality of the line, hence the reluctance to dump him.

Give a relisten to mattlawson : 3/5/2019 9:03 pm : link Mike Francesca’s reaction after the macadoo presser announcing geno smith would start instead of Eli.



It’s hard to get much More spot on than that.

. Go Terps : 3/5/2019 9:04 pm : link He's started 95 games since the start of 2013, and is 19 games below .500 as a starter.



Dave Brown's record as a starter for the Giants is 23-30.



The second half of Eli's career has been a tragedy.

I'l say this... bw in dc : 3/5/2019 9:04 pm : link I'm certain that Mara ordered the Code Red last year to keep Eli on. The circumstantial evidence couldn't be more compelling.



And based on the giddiness of Gettleman and Shurmur at the Combine, where they heaped praise on Eli based on our second half mirage, my guess is Mara likely signed-off on this year, too.



Between the fan base and Jints Central, it really is extraordinary the lengths taken to justify Eli - season after season after season after season...



It is an incredible leash and I can't really hook another comp. I'll say this. If George Young was still alive and donning the GM crown, he'd have cut Eli's ass two years ago.

Collins Reese's Pieces : 3/5/2019 9:09 pm : link <i>There are very few safeties in the NFL worth paying big money to, and Collins weakness covering just is a bad fit for the Giants right now. In the right scheme and with the right players around him, Collins can be a very good player. But it's not going to happen on the Giants.</i>



Landon Collins was a team captain, part time defensive play caller, and hugely popular in the locker room.

Intangibles count.



Every player has strengths and weaknesses. The team tries to scheme around the weaknesses.



Osi in his last years did nothing except try to get the edge, taking himself way of a play if a run. Team traded weakness against the run for pass rush ability.

. arcarsenal : 3/5/2019 9:10 pm : link I agree, even if Webb was the guy they went to in that spot, the response wouldn't have been quite what it was.



Everything about the Geno Smith decision was just a mess. None of that ever should have happened. There was no point to any of it - and I think that entire fiasco is partly to blame for Mara being so gunshy on the team finally moving on from Manning.

Apparently Eli Manning LS : 3/5/2019 9:12 pm : link was the worst QB in the NFL last year instead of middle of the pack.

Can we all agree that Mara has been a SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/5/2019 9:13 pm : link complete disaster of late? For all our hand wringing about DG & Shurmur, Mara isn't going anywhere.

Eric is gonna need to do two fundraisers dep026 : 3/5/2019 9:15 pm : link Once Eli retires. Traffic will go way down haha.

bw Toth029 : 3/5/2019 9:23 pm : link Who would prefer to keep on as starter entering 2019? Curious.

arc MookGiants : 3/5/2019 9:29 pm : link Mara had his get out of jail free card with what McAdoo did to Eli. Instead, he made things significantly worse. I will never understand why Mara handled that the way he did. There's zero fricking chance Mara didn't know McAdoo was going to bench Eli for Geno. Mara let the fan backlash hurt the franchise and he's continuing to do so. Just like it took 2 years too long to get rid of Reese, it's taking 2 years too long to get rid of Eli.



Saying there aren't any better options out there is meaningless to me. We know, for a fact, that Eli is no longer capable of being a good player in this league. Fans cherry pick a game here or there to prove that he is, and ignore that 80% of the time he takes the field, he's a below average player.



The Giants, specifically John Mara's, handling of the Eli situation is why Eli is getting destroyed. It didn't have to be like this. They are putting a huge bleamish on Eli's career for no reason. Even if Eli was playing at a decent level, the talent around him was no where near good enough to compete for a title at any point in the last few years.



So they've allowed this shit show to happen and allowed Eli's career to end in a negative way in a Giants uniform when they had zero chance to win a title anyways.



If things were properly handled, Eli would have been gone after the 2017 season. The fan backlash would have gone away quickly. Mara decided to step in after he let McAdoo bench Eli. No one will ever convince me that Mara wasn't told what was going to happen before it did. When Mara heard the backlash he decided he needed to do something, that's terrible management by him.



McAdoo could have been the scapegoat for all of it if they said goodbye to Eli after 2017. Blame him for everything and just say it's time to move on. The streak was already broken by McAdoo's decision and he clearly had very little left in the tank. The fan backlash for releasing him would have been over after a couple weeks.



Instead we have a total disaster on our hands. A QB whose days of being a good football player are long gone, a roster that quite frankly sucks. A front office and coaching staff and owner who can't totally commit to one direction. And because of all of that, Eli's career with the Giants is going to end much more poorly than it ever needed to. Eli is one of the greatest Giants ever, but the Giants didn't owe him anything after 2017.



There's nothing wrong with being finished as a 37-38 year old QB. With most teams, they move on quickly when a guy is clearly finished and don't let what that player did 5-10 years ago decide what they're going to do.



John Mara may have wanted to avoid what happened with Simms in the early 90's, but he's actually making this situation significantly worse without even realizing it.



Is there a team in the league with less talent on defense than the Giants? Things can change quickly in the NFL, but they change quickly when a team has an actual plan and a long term vision. They don't change when a team continues to believe they have one more run left in them with an old QB.



The direction of this franchise right now is frightening. They made the correct decision letting Collins walk today. Yet they are getting killed in the media for it. Because they say they can't pay Collins but the media then says well how can you pay Eli 23 million and not pay 25 year old Collins.



They made the right decision and the wrong decision at the very same time. Right decision to let him walk, wrong decision to not trade him at the deadline. They knew then they weren't going to keep him around, otherwise they'd have franchised him today to at least give them more time to work out a long term deal.



I pray that they don't do anything stupid in free agency this year.

RE: Sad that it's come to this. christian : 3/5/2019 9:36 pm : link

Quote: Eli's a piñata at this point for the media, fans, current and former players, etc. Horrific ending to a great career.



He's also a piñata for opposing defenses.



I really can't believe any fan who likes Manning enjoys watching the beating he's taken the last 2 years. In comment 14316661 bceagle05 said:He's also a piñata for opposing defenses.I really can't believe any fan who likes Manning enjoys watching the beating he's taken the last 2 years.

RE: bw bw in dc : 3/5/2019 9:37 pm : link

Quote: Who would prefer to keep on as starter entering 2019? Curious.



Well, I've proposed trading for Jeff Driskel, who is very cheap and played very well filling in for Dalton last year, and letting him be the stop-gap. In comment 14316713 Toth029 said:Well, I've proposed trading for Jeff Driskel, who is very cheap and played very well filling in for Dalton last year, and letting him be the stop-gap.

John Mara is the surprise to me. Reese's Pieces : 3/5/2019 9:38 pm : link I thought he retained the loyalty and class of his father, but with those virtues kept in check by the pragmatic businessman in him.

It is pretty funny to think about the fact the 49ers Leg of Theismann : 3/5/2019 9:40 pm : link traded Joe Montana to the Chiefs when he was 36, and he played his last snap as a 49er when he was... what, 34? And he was considered like the greatest QB in history? It seems that with Brady and Brees defying their age fans tend to think nowadays "well Eli's only 38, he's got another 2 years left, we can take our time". Just sayin'...

RE: Apparently Eli Manning MookGiants : 3/5/2019 9:41 pm : link

Quote: was the worst QB in the NFL last year instead of middle of the pack.



No one said he was the worst QB in the NFL last year.



But they can go 5-11 consecutive years while not having a QB who is finished being a good player and 38 years old making 20+ million dollars.



The Giants have had a habit of paying average players top money recently. Eli isn't average at this point and his cap number is 23 million.



They don't need to have someone in mind to start next year to make the decision to let Eli go. They're going to suck next year with or without Eli Manning, but at least they will have extra cap room going forward. It's a no brainer to cut him to save 17 million on the cap, especially since you can roll over cap to the following year.



I'd have much preferred to go 3-13 last year than 5-11. Spare me that creates a losing culture. Bad football players and old washed up football players is what creates a losing culture. And having a loser of a head coach creates a losing culture. Get good football players and the culture around the team will change.



The Giants have a terrific wide receiver and a terrific running back. Both are being totally wasted on this rotten team.



John Mara should have canned Jerry Reese the same year he canned Tom Coughlin. Since that day this organization has been a total disaster, and 3 years later they still have no clear direction or plan.



I have no idea how anyone on this site actually believes the Giants can compete next year. The Giants season was over by Halloween last year, and the roster next year most likely will be worse than the one the Giants had the first month of 2018 where they started 1-7 In comment 14316698 LS said:No one said he was the worst QB in the NFL last year.But they can go 5-11 consecutive years while not having a QB who is finished being a good player and 38 years old making 20+ million dollars.The Giants have had a habit of paying average players top money recently. Eli isn't average at this point and his cap number is 23 million.They don't need to have someone in mind to start next year to make the decision to let Eli go. They're going to suck next year with or without Eli Manning, but at least they will have extra cap room going forward. It's a no brainer to cut him to save 17 million on the cap, especially since you can roll over cap to the following year.I'd have much preferred to go 3-13 last year than 5-11. Spare me that creates a losing culture. Bad football players and old washed up football players is what creates a losing culture. And having a loser of a head coach creates a losing culture. Get good football players and the culture around the team will change.The Giants have a terrific wide receiver and a terrific running back. Both are being totally wasted on this rotten team.John Mara should have canned Jerry Reese the same year he canned Tom Coughlin. Since that day this organization has been a total disaster, and 3 years later they still have no clear direction or plan.I have no idea how anyone on this site actually believes the Giants can compete next year. The Giants season was over by Halloween last year, and the roster next year most likely will be worse than the one the Giants had the first month of 2018 where they started 1-7

Mara is taking the long view for the franchise. He believes CT Charlie : 3/5/2019 9:42 pm : link that having Eli in the Hall of Fame is good for the Giants, and he's giving Eli every chance either to pad his total-wins stats to help ensure the HOF. He'll put up with another mediocre season or two, provided it helps Eli in the longevity/durability column. If it gives us a chance at Tua, Fromm, or Lawrence, so much the better.



Most of us disagree with Mara, but I think that's his motivation. The problem, of course, is that Eli is dangerously close to having a career W/L record below .500.

. arcarsenal : 3/5/2019 9:44 pm : link I think Collins' shoulder injury complicated things. IIRC, the trade offer was on the table before that. That injury may have muddied things or altered plans.



In any event - it's probably not going to wind up having made much difference had we gotten rid of Eli after 2017 or if we do it after 2019. I don't necessarily believe that the roster has to be constructed in a specific order - the necessary pieces are going to be the necessary pieces regardless of how they come here or in what order they arrive.



There are a lot of really bad defenses in the league right now... CIN, TB, ATL, OAK... I don't think any of those teams have any more talent than NYG does.



We need a QB. I think the GM realizes that and has his eye on drafting one next month.



I'm less worried about the timing on Eli and more concerned with making sure we don't whiff on his replacement. The latter will set the franchise back much worse than the former.

RE: It is pretty funny to think about the fact the 49ers bw in dc : 3/5/2019 9:44 pm : link

Quote: traded Joe Montana to the Chiefs when he was 36, and he played his last snap as a 49er when he was... what, 34? And he was considered like the greatest QB in history? It seems that with Brady and Brees defying their age fans tend to think nowadays "well Eli's only 38, he's got another 2 years left, we can take our time". Just sayin'...



Montana's situation was a bit more layered. He was struggling with his back and the 9ers had the luxury of having Steve Young in the wings. As usual, they had prepared for the transition. Granted, those were the good old days when this intolerable cap system wasn't in place. In comment 14316741 Leg of Theismann said:Montana's situation was a bit more layered. He was struggling with his back and the 9ers had the luxury of having Steve Young in the wings. As usual, they had prepared for the transition. Granted, those were the good old days when this intolerable cap system wasn't in place.

RE: Collins MookGiants : 3/5/2019 9:46 pm : link

Quote: <i>There are very few safeties in the NFL worth paying big money to, and Collins weakness covering just is a bad fit for the Giants right now. In the right scheme and with the right players around him, Collins can be a very good player. But it's not going to happen on the Giants.</i>



Landon Collins was a team captain, part time defensive play caller, and hugely popular in the locker room.

Intangibles count.



Every player has strengths and weaknesses. The team tries to scheme around the weaknesses.



Osi in his last years did nothing except try to get the edge, taking himself way of a play if a run. Team traded weakness against the run for pass rush ability.



Intangibles count, sure. But Collins was a team leader on a team who sucked shit 3 out of the 4 seasons he was here.



You don't pay guys big money because they are the team leader on a bad team. In comment 14316693 Reese's Pieces said:Intangibles count, sure. But Collins was a team leader on a team who sucked shit 3 out of the 4 seasons he was here.You don't pay guys big money because they are the team leader on a bad team.

They didn't trade Collins because montanagiant : 3/5/2019 9:50 pm : link They most likely were going to re-sign him. Then after the deadline passed he injured his shoulder to the point it needed surgery.



That's two seasons in a row with an arm injury and for a SS that is a known for his play in the box, not his coverage skills that makes him a big question mark and certainly not an 11M+ a year player playing in a position that has not seen great numbers for FA's in the marketplace.

RE: They didn't trade Collins because chopperhatch : 3/5/2019 9:55 pm : link

Quote: They most likely were going to re-sign him. Then after the deadline passed he injured his shoulder to the point it needed surgery.



That's two seasons in a row with an arm injury and for a SS that is a known for his play in the box, not his coverage skills that makes him a big question mark and certainly not an 11M+ a year player playing in a position that has not seen great numbers for FA's in the marketplace.



Nice In comment 14316758 montanagiant said:Nice

I should have added MookGiants : 3/5/2019 10:00 pm : link the talk about the KC model in my prior post.



Gettleman pointing to the KC model to justify what they are doing is mind numbing.



That KC team didn't suck shit 5 out of 6 years when they drafted Mahomes. They had a team that had multiple playoff appearances and a roster that was light years ahead of the Giants right now.



Alex Smith got to KC in 2013. In 5 years as a starter for the Chiefs, Smith had a combined record of 53-27.



Everything that comes out of Gettleman's, Mara's, and Shurmur's mouth at this point scares the hell out of me. Comparing the Eli situation to the Alex Smith one is unbelievably dumb. The Chiefs didn't have one losing season under Smith. They didn't even go 8-8 in any of those seasons.



In the 5 years that Smith was a starter for the Chiefs and went 53-27, the Giants went 33-47 under Eli. 33-47 is bad enough, then factor in that 2016 was the definition of a fluke and it's even worse. The Giants were 5-11 in 2018, so in the last 6 seasons the Giants are 38-58. And we have a GM comparing the Chiefs situation last year to the Eli situation now. He's so out of touch with reality.



It would take a miracle for the 2019 New York Giants to make the playoffs. The roster is that bad. But hey, the Chiefs model worked so well, so the Giants need to follow that one. Who cares that the Chiefs didn't have one losing season in the 5 years Smith was there and that the Giants have only had 1 winning season in the last 6.

Rosen Go Terps : 3/5/2019 10:06 pm : link Over the next 3 years total Rosen's total cap hit is half of what Eli's would be in 2019 alone.



People keep saying there are no alternatives, but it isn't true.

I really dont give a shit MookGiants : 3/5/2019 10:07 pm : link about having a stopgap in place if they let Eli go.



Some of you act like the Giants have been 7-9, 8-8 the last few years and just a couple wins away from making the playoffs so you want to have a good option to replace Eli and be a stopgap and try to still make the playoffs.



The Giants have been absolutely awful for 6 years. I don't care who is the QB in between Eli and hopefully the next franchise QB. They suck with Eli Manning, they can suck with someone else too. It's not all Eli's fault by any stretch, but it's just time to move on.



You don't even hear whispers of the Giants making him take a pay cut. His play is not worth anywhere near 23 million dollars yet the Giants seem afraid to ask him to take a pay cut.

Long leash my ass...for the last 5 years horrendous OL, no running JCin332 : 3/5/2019 10:08 pm : link game (SB 1st 1000 yard rusher since 2012) and throw in bad defenses in fact some historically bad...



The only one with a long leash was Jerry Reese...



Peter King is a jackass and always has been...

bw Go Terps : 3/5/2019 10:11 pm : link Another guy in the Driskell vain is Nick Mullens, who had a better TD/game ratio, yards/attempt, yards/game, and QBR than Eli did. 23 years old and salary that is less than 1/23 of Eli's.



Options are there.

Options aren’t there. dep026 : 3/5/2019 10:14 pm : link Options are guys that are available. Not one person knows if backup QBs are available. Dalton sucks and might be in his last year so the Bengals May think driskel is their guy. Mullen’s came back to earth and they have no backup to a guy coming off a horrific injury.



You guys say these guys are options when in reality we don’t know that. Plus what are you willing to give up? A 2nd? Multiple picks?



It’s not that easy.

Did he mention how much coffee he drank montanagiant : 3/5/2019 10:14 pm : link Somewhere in the article?

RE: Options aren’t there. MookGiants : 3/5/2019 10:21 pm : link

Quote: Options are guys that are available. Not one person knows if backup QBs are available. Dalton sucks and might be in his last year so the Bengals May think driskel is their guy. Mullen’s came back to earth and they have no backup to a guy coming off a horrific injury.



You guys say these guys are options when in reality we don’t know that. Plus what are you willing to give up? A 2nd? Multiple picks?



It’s not that easy.



Why do the Giants need to have options available to say we're not paying a 38 year old QB 23 million dollars who has had a losing record 5 of the last 6 years and is finished being a good player?



The Giants let Landon Collins go without a replacement on the roster because they didn't want to pay him 11 million dollars.



The Giants will suck with or without Eli next year In comment 14316783 dep026 said:Why do the Giants need to have options available to say we're not paying a 38 year old QB 23 million dollars who has had a losing record 5 of the last 6 years and is finished being a good player?The Giants let Landon Collins go without a replacement on the roster because they didn't want to pay him 11 million dollars.The Giants will suck with or without Eli next year

... christian : 3/5/2019 10:30 pm : link There are many alternatives that:



1) don't cost anywhere near 23M



2) can give the Giants mediocre play at the position



3) do not require one of the franchise's greats to get his butt beat in, as his career draws down



But all of them can be excused away under the thinly veiled reality that the organization and many of the fans *want* it to turn around *with* Manning.



And when an organization makes decision with a player in mind, they're letting down everyone.

RE: I love Eli to death. eclipz928 : 3/5/2019 10:34 pm : link

Quote: If I'm fortunate to have a son one day, I'm going to press like hell for his middle name to be Elijah.

Or daughter. I found out that my wife was pregnant with our first child right after the Giants won SB 46. Gave her Elisha as her middle name - wasn't a question in my mind that I was going to do that. Not pronounced the same way, but the same spelling was good enough for me.



That being said, I've been ready to move on from Eli for some time now. I think he can still play in the right circumstances, but I'm tired of waiting for the right circumstances for him with this team. It's time to move on. In comment 14316658 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Or daughter. I found out that my wife was pregnant with our first child right after the Giants won SB 46. Gave her Elisha as her middle name - wasn't a question in my mind that I was going to do that. Not pronounced the same way, but the same spelling was good enough for me.That being said, I've been ready to move on from Eli for some time now. I think he can still play in the right circumstances, but I'm tired of waiting for the right circumstances for him with this team. It's time to move on.

RE: I love Eli to death. jvm52106 : 3/5/2019 10:58 pm : link

Quote: If I'm fortunate to have a son one day, I'm going to press like hell for his middle name to be Elijah.



But it's over. It's been over. It's time to move on. Thanks for everything Eli, but we need to turn the page.



He should be our QB in '19.



I have one daughter whose middle name is Taylor and one son whose middle name is Eli. In comment 14316658 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:I have one daughter whose middle name is Taylor and one son whose middle name is Eli.

Mook making a lot of sense here Marty866b : 3/5/2019 11:07 pm : link What the hell is the difference if we win 3 or 5 games next season? Does anyone here actually think that this team can contend for a playoff spot? We're 8-24 the last two seasons with a roster(before the draft and free agency)that looks worse then any I can remember since the 1970's. I can understand letting Collins walk but cannot fathom why they didn't trade him to get an extra pick in THIS year's draft. Paying a 38 year old quarterback with diminishing skills to win a handful of games next season $23 million dollars is beyond ridiculous.

I'll be surprised if both Gettleman and Shurmur survive after next season.

The mistake was Eli not taking a pay cut............ Dry Lightning : 3/5/2019 11:31 pm : link It was the right thing to do for the team, and it was the smart thing to do from a PR standpoint. If the Giants didn't ask him to do it, they were flat out stupid, and are the ones to blame for this. If they asked and he refused, they are still to blame because that would have meant it is time to move on. Who knows what really is going on, maybe there was an announcement planned of some type of restructure, maybe they are working on it, whatever the reason- not getting out ahead of this was a fuck up. The Collins situation has zero to do with Eli. That is just fake news. Collins is a decent, already injury prone player. Almost everyone agrees signing him long term is nuts. It is just the question of the franchise or let him hit free agency. They made the right move with him. One thing I will say about Eli. He is is Giants royalty, and I have no problem treating him as such. He hasn't slipped one bit physically. The slippage has come in confidence. He has played with total shit talent since the 2012 season. Total shit. Name one really outstanding player with a great career who was not part of the championship era and not a draftee from last year. Give up? Beckham and maybe Collins. And Collins is just OK in my book. Think about that. That's why the leash seems long......no one could have won with these teams. No one.

Name MookGiants : 3/5/2019 11:55 pm : link the last running back that had a 10 year stretch of being a great back. It's not just injuries that can slow him down. If the Giants get 5 prime years of Barkley, they're ahead of the game. Running backs don't last for a decade straight of being a top back, and it's just because they get hurt

and boy you really MookGiants : 3/5/2019 11:58 pm : link proved your point on Barkley being the right pick by adding end of discussion to it.



Remind me how many games the Giants won last year?



But hey, they have one of the top running backs in the league. Having that on your team has certainly been a great indicator of future success.



Who cares that the Giants don't have anything besides Beckham that's worth anything at a premium position, they have Saquon Barkley and he was the right pick end of discussion.



The way Mara and Gettleman are running this team, by the time the Giants are good Barkley's prime will probably be over.

not focusing MookGiants : 12:01 am : link the draft and FA is the problem yet you have no problem picking a running back number 2 overall.



Makes sense. Holes everywhere on the team including at all of the most important positions but go ahead and take one of the least important positions at #2 in the draft. That'll definitely solve the issue of not focusing on the correct positions



I hope the Giants and Team Manning are working together. Big Blue Blogger : 3:00 am : link Their interests are somewhat aligned. And I don’t just mean the public relations aspect. If the team is already certain they want Eli to be the QB in 2019, there’s nothing to resolve. If not, the most sensible option might be to inform him that his roster bonus won’t be paid, and let him seek a better deal (which I don’t think he’ll find) or announce his retirement. He can always come back if Gettleman doesn’t find an immediate replacement. NYG could even agree to make him whole for the full $17MM if he meets some reasonable incentives.



One reason the Simms situation turned ugly was that Phil got blindsided by a move that Young was forced into by the newly-imposed cap. Another was that Simms desperately wanted to play, whether it was in the Meadowlands, or Cleveland, or Tampa, or wherever. Eli seems less inclined to extend his career elsewhere, and the Giants might end up his best option even after they quit-fire him.

also people should stop citing the Hall of Fame BigBlueCane : 5:04 am : link as justification for the team's actions. The HOF is a reward at the end of a career if a player is worthy.





And should be treated as such.

Peter King is correct Les in TO : 5:59 am : link Though LT had a pretty long leash too at least with respect to off fiield conduct

On this thread many have commented rocco8112 : 6:36 am : link it is open season on Eli all over. What a shame the second half of Eli's career. I hope he fucking lights it up this year, it will be hilarious watching everyone backtrack.



Thins is he is till football old, the problem seems to me is that the Giants are at a crossroads with the GOAT. Last year they geared up and brought in Barkley and kept Eli. Passing on a QB with a top ten pick. The team sucked (the passing game and offense actually became the strength of the team by seasons end) and is picking top ten again.







Now the Giants have two options as I see it. One is to commit to Eli and build around him. Go all in with him again for one or two years.



Two, is to jettison Eli, use the top pick on a QB they like, and launch the future era.



To keep on the middle ground path does not make any sense and to me if the team goes QB at six AND keeps Eli, they are completely lost. This is not KC, one that team was better, two it is not NYC media market and finally Smith is a good QB, but is not a franchise legacy on the way out. To even mention the KC model makes me think this team's "brain trust" has no clue.



The idea is to not be picking in the top ten every year. The Giants are now a bottom of the barrel franchise and with this HC, a career loser in the spot the team actually has a a Browns castoff at HC which is fitting, there is little confidence to think this team wont be picking top ten again. So, maybe they do think they can nail a QB in the next draft.



Sad thing is, Eli can still play and likely if this team was talent less could helm the squad to winning seasons. Now, he will finish with a career losing record and be blamed for all the team's woes tarnishing his legacy.



Oh well, I just hope this team rises from being a joke that other teams want to see on the schedule. Unlikely to happen this year.



If I were in charge I cut Eli loose and start the rebuild, there is a 1% chance of this team winning it all this year or next. By then Eli will be mummified in terms of football and it will be time to get the next guy anyway. But, for crying out loud make a decision either way.

Mook joeinpa : 6:39 am : link Your diatribe here is laced with logic and clarity, well done.



I also find it especially annoying when people act like the Barkley Darnold debate has been decided beyond any question.



Moving on as a fan does not necessarily equate to believing the Giants made the correct choice. That has yet to be determined.

Bullshit HomerJones45 : 8:09 am : link King ignores the incompetent GM, his theories and his finger pointing, and the two buffoons in the owner's box. Of course you one-hit wonders whose prescription is always to "move on, it's time" from one guy to fix everything and who fully supported said incompetent and buffoons are all in on your latest prescription.

the thing that baffles me giantfan2000 : 8:11 am : link everyone says what a great team player Eli Manning is



but the fact is when asked by the Head Coach to split time with other QB to evaluate the position - Eli BENCHED HIMSELF ... Eli took it upon himself to decide that only Eli playing full time at QB gave Giants best chance to win .. he took player personnel decision away from HC . El is opposite of a team player .



I am sure all Giant players know there are two sets of rules -- The Rules governing Eli Manning and the rules for every other player on the team.



The Giants are going to be continue to be a terrible team until they move on from Eli Manning

The embarrassingly hysterical reaction eugibs : 8:21 am : link to the correct decision to move on from Eli Manning two years ago has set the organization back exponentially. What the owners learned from that situation is that Eli Manning has to be the quarterback until he doesn't want to be the quarterback anymore. All critical decisions since that moment have been made based off of that premise.



The fact that the organization is passing on an extra $17m in cap space to invest in the team to keep Eli is just criminal negligence.

RE: The optics have been brutal for the Giants.. Rong5611 : 8:25 am : link

Eli's cap number is $17 Million, not $23 million as I understand it. To replace him with a decent player, we are going to have to pony up about the same if not more. If not Eli, what veteran do we sign?



On Collins, he's just not worth $11 million IMO. Good tackler, but a liability in coverage. There are some really good safeties, with good coverage skills, available via free agency. And, some good ones in the draft as well. Let's see what happens.



I think the dumping of Collins & Vernon will fund upgrades to the OL, which we really need...for SB and Eli, and whomever the future QB is. We cannot start Wheeler at RT next year. We need a RG (I think they want to bring Brown back) and a young center. And, we'll likely try to get some new blood at edge.



In comment

Quote: A lot of “Landon Collins isn’t worth $11M, but Eli at $23M is fine?



The Giants have become a fear based franchise with regards to Eli. Eli's cap number is $17 Million, not $23 million as I understand it. To replace him with a decent player, we are going to have to pony up about the same if not more. If not Eli, what veteran do we sign?On Collins, he's just not worth $11 million IMO. Good tackler, but a liability in coverage. There are some really good safeties, with good coverage skills, available via free agency. And, some good ones in the draft as well. Let's see what happens.I think the dumping of Collins & Vernon will fund upgrades to the OL, which we really need...for SB and Eli, and whomever the future QB is. We cannot start Wheeler at RT next year. We need a RG (I think they want to bring Brown back) and a young center. And, we'll likely try to get some new blood at edge.In comment 14316665 Sean said:

Barkley is already depreciating? dep026 : 8:42 am : link Holy shit. I cant.... I just cant.

RE: Barkley is already depreciating? eugibs : 8:46 am : link

Quote: Holy shit. I cant.... I just cant.



Of course he is. Running backs only have so many carries in them. He has already taken a portion of his allotment. A running back is like a new car, the second you drive it off the lot, you're losing value. In comment 14316985 dep026 said:Of course he is. Running backs only have so many carries in them. He has already taken a portion of his allotment. A running back is like a new car, the second you drive it off the lot, you're losing value.

RE: RE: Barkley is already depreciating? dep026 : 8:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 14316985 dep026 said:





Quote:





Holy shit. I cant.... I just cant.







Of course he is. Running backs only have so many carries in them. He has already taken a portion of his allotment. A running back is like a new car, the second you drive it off the lot, you're losing value.



Except for the fact that Barkley hasnt even come close to hitting his prime. But other than that, great point. In comment 14316993 eugibs said:Except for the fact that Barkley hasnt even come close to hitting his prime. But other than that, great point.

RE: Barkley is already depreciating? lax counsel : 8:57 am : link

Quote: Holy shit. I cant.... I just cant.



Is that even controversial? Isn’t it a well proven fact that running backs, no matter how great, don’t last as long as many other positions? And certainly the productivity level decreases far quicker than a qb. Again, and this needs to be said far to often here, no one suggests Barkley isn’t a great player, whether picking that position so high is the correct move is a very fair question, especially given the Giants qb situation at the time, and given that they may possible over draft a qb in a comparitively weak class. In comment 14316985 dep026 said:Is that even controversial? Isn’t it a well proven fact that running backs, no matter how great, don’t last as long as many other positions? And certainly the productivity level decreases far quicker than a qb. Again, and this needs to be said far to often here, no one suggests Barkley isn’t a great player, whether picking that position so high is the correct move is a very fair question, especially given the Giants qb situation at the time, and given that they may possible over draft a qb in a comparitively weak class.

RE: RE: Barkley is already depreciating? dep026 : 9:00 am : link

Quote: In comment 14316985 dep026 said:





Quote:





Holy shit. I cant.... I just cant.







Is that even controversial? Isn’t it a well proven fact that running backs, no matter how great, don’t last as long as many other positions? And certainly the productivity level decreases far quicker than a qb. Again, and this needs to be said far to often here, no one suggests Barkley isn’t a great player, whether picking that position so high is the correct move is a very fair question, especially given the Giants qb situation at the time, and given that they may possible over draft a qb in a comparitively weak class.



He is not depreciating tho. His value hasnt diminsihed one iota. In fact, his value probably will get higher as the years go on. Yes at some point he wont have the same value.... but it isnt now. In comment 14317025 lax counsel said:He is not depreciating tho. His value hasnt diminsihed one iota. In fact, his value probably will get higher as the years go on. Yes at some point he wont have the same value.... but it isnt now.

RE: Barkley is already depreciating? christian : 9:06 am : link

Quote: Holy shit. I cant.... I just cant.



There's nothing controversial about that -- running backs by design take a pounding, have shorter careers, and peak early.



If the Giants get 5 very productive, healthy years out of Barkley that will statistically be an outlier -- and they've already used one. In comment 14316985 dep026 said:There's nothing controversial about that -- running backs by design take a pounding, have shorter careers, and peak early.If the Giants get 5 very productive, healthy years out of Barkley that will statistically be an outlier -- and they've already used one.

Well thats not hwat he said dep026 : 9:06 am : link he said he is already is diminishing which is 100% false.

Eli's "leash" is not that long Chris684 : 9:21 am : link considering that just 3 seasons ago he steered this team to an 11-5 record and a playoff game, in which he looked like his usual great postseason self and was letdown by the guys around him.



Now was he "great" that season? No. Did the defense and Odell Beckham do a lot of the heavy lifting? Yes. But if we are willing to give other QBs credit in similar situations, why wouldn't Eli deserve any?



The point is, Eli is declining and we all know it. But to act like you have to reach back to 2010 to point to Eli Manning successfully leading a team is bullshit.



I wouldn't call it the longest leash in NFL history.

RE: RE: RE: RE: and boy you really Lambuth_Special : 9:28 am : link

Quote: Barkley is General Maximus Decimus Meridius - he entertains. And that moves a large portion of this fan base. That is a very big deal to them. So they throw out the logic and economics of today's game and essentially chose this entertainment over winning.



"Sure, we lost. But did you see that play by Barkley?!? What a great pick he was! He's the best back in the league already. He's Barry Sanders but better..."





I used to visit the NY Giants subreddit after the season and your description fits it to a T. It was 90 percent Barkley fanboy posts. It made me pause, for a second, and consider that there might be truth in the saying that some generation Z and millennial sports fans root for players rather than teams. In comment 14317003 bw in dc said:I used to visit the NY Giants subreddit after the season and your description fits it to a T. It was 90 percent Barkley fanboy posts. It made me pause, for a second, and consider that there might be truth in the saying that some generation Z and millennial sports fans root for players rather than teams.

The "wasting Barkley's prime" narrative Chris684 : 9:29 am : link is nothing more than gibberish cooked up by the people who hated the pick.



Barkley hasn't even touched his prime.

RE: The dep026 : 9:30 am : link

Quote: is nothing more than gibberish cooked up by the people who hated the pick.



Barkley hasn't even touched his prime.



Bingo. Again people on here would argue that is Barkley doesnt get a SB that it will be a wasted pick. But funny I dont hear Chargers/Vikings fans calling Tomlinson and Peterson bad picks for their careers. In comment 14317084 Chris684 said:Bingo. Again people on here would argue that is Barkley doesnt get a SB that it will be a wasted pick. But funny I dont hear Chargers/Vikings fans calling Tomlinson and Peterson bad picks for their careers.

RE: I'l say this... Cap'n Bluebeard : 10:32 am : link

Quote:

It is an incredible leash and I can't really hook another comp. I'll say this. If George Young was still alive and donning the GM crown, he'd have cut Eli's ass two years ago.



Shit like this is so nonsensical I don't even know where to start. So George Young would have cut Eli after the 2016 season, one year removed from back to back seasons where Eli threw for a combined 8800+ yards, 65TDs, and 28INTs. The year he was the only offensive player to show up in a playoff game?



Alrighty then. In comment 14316684 bw in dc said:Shit like this is so nonsensical I don't even know where to start. So George Young would have cut Eli after the 2016 season, one year removed from back to back seasons where Eli threw for a combined 8800+ yards, 65TDs, and 28INTs. The year he was the only offensive player to show up in a playoff game?Alrighty then.

Don't really understand the concern... BillKo : 10:38 am : link ...with Barkley being done by the time we are good.



Remind me how many years Marshall Faulk played with Indy. Then he went to the Rams and continued to whip the league.



I do understand RBs can have a short shelf life. Any NFL player can have a short career.



If you are so worried about it, let's just shut him down next year. Put him on ice. While we are at it, let's tank the season.



I don't get fans today............

"Kerry Collins is the worst FA aquisition in history." since1925 : 10:38 am : link Also Peter King. Collins led us to a Super Bowl.



King is prone to overstatement and frequently very wrong.

RE: The eugibs : 10:49 am : link

Quote: is nothing more than gibberish cooked up by the people who hated the pick.



Barkley hasn't even touched his prime.



Again, this kind of comment seems delusional to me. Great running backs have 3-5 great seasons in them and he just had one (a very select few can maybe continue being productive for a few more seasons, though nowhere near the level they were at previously). Are you saying he is going to have the kind of career that no running back before him has ever had before where he's reaching his "prime" after multiple great seasons already behind him?



Can Barkley's Year 3 or Year 4 be statistically better than his Year 1? Sure. But the idea that we can expect some sort of major improvement over what we've already seen (which is a lot!) would be unprecedented. In comment 14317084 Chris684 said:Again, this kind of comment seems delusional to me. Great running backs have 3-5 great seasons in them and he just had one (a very select few can maybe continue being productive for a few more seasons, though nowhere near the level they were at previously). Are you saying he is going to have the kind of career that no running back before him has ever had before where he's reaching his "prime" after multiple great seasons already behind him?Can Barkley's Year 3 or Year 4 be statistically better than his Year 1? Sure. But the idea that we can expect some sort of major improvement over what we've already seen (which is a lot!) would be unprecedented.

RE: Don't really understand the concern... lax counsel : 10:55 am : link

Quote: ...with Barkley being done by the time we are good.



Remind me how many years Marshall Faulk played with Indy. Then he went to the Rams and continued to whip the league.



I do understand RBs can have a short shelf life. Any NFL player can have a short career.



If you are so worried about it, let's just shut him down next year. Put him on ice. While we are at it, let's tank the season.



I don't get fans today............



Marshall Faulk's last truly productive year was 2001 (maybe you extend it to 2002), he was 28/29 years old and feel off substantially at 30, he certainly wasn't lighting the league on fire in his 30s... In comment 14317254 BillKo said:Marshall Faulk's last truly productive year was 2001 (maybe you extend it to 2002), he was 28/29 years old and feel off substantially at 30, he certainly wasn't lighting the league on fire in his 30s...

I have.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:00 am : link



Quote: Barkley is already depreciating?

dep026 : 8:42 am : link : reply

Holy shit. I cant.... I just cant.



It may actually not be facetious! facetiously referred in the past to people thinking Barkley has a 3 year windowIt may actually not be facetious!

RE: Don't really understand the concern... christian : 11:04 am : link

Quote: ...with Barkley being done by the time we are good.



Remind me how many years Marshall Faulk played with Indy. Then he went to the Rams and continued to whip the league.



I do understand RBs can have a short shelf life. Any NFL player can have a short career.



If you are so worried about it, let's just shut him down next year. Put him on ice. While we are at it, let's tank the season.



I don't get fans today............



There are outliers of course -- but are you really contesting the peak productivity of a RB isn't shorter on average than other positions?



Of course "any" player can have a short career -- it's that RB is predictably short.



This isn't a controversial or exotic take.



It also doesn't mean a RB can't be more productive as his career proceeds.



There's seemingly some conflation of depreciate and deteriorate on this thread. In comment 14317254 BillKo said:There are outliers of course -- but are you really contesting the peak productivity of a RB isn't shorter on average than other positions?Of course "any" player can have a short career -- it's that RB is predictably short.This isn't a controversial or exotic take.It also doesn't mean a RB can't be more productive as his career proceeds.There's seemingly some conflation of depreciate and deteriorate on this thread.

RE: I'l say this... Carson53 : 12:29 pm : link

Quote: I'm certain that Mara ordered the Code Red last year to keep Eli on. The circumstantial evidence couldn't be more compelling.



And based on the giddiness of Gettleman and Shurmur at the Combine, where they heaped praise on Eli based on our second half mirage, my guess is Mara likely signed-off on this year, too.





Between the fan base and Jints Central, it really is extraordinary the lengths taken to justify Eli - season after season after season after season...



It is an incredible leash and I can't really hook another comp. I'll say this. If George Young was still alive and donning the GM crown, he'd have cut Eli's ass two years ago. .



