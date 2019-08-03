BREAKING: Vernon Traded to Browns for G Kevin Zeitler Anando : 3/8/2019 11:37 am The #Browns are sending G Kevin Zeitler to NYG in exchange for #Giants pass-rusher Olivier Vernon, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo



Confirmed now by multiple sources and reporters on Twitter such as - Ian Rappaport, Adam Schefter, Giants beat reporters, etc.



ALSO:



Art Stapleton on Twitter:

I'm told Giants are sending a fourth rounder for the Browns' fifth rounder as part of the Vernon-for-Zeitler deal.

Wow AcesUp : 3/8/2019 11:39 am : link GREAT deal for the Giants. I think they gain some cap space with the move as well.

Great deal figgy2989 : 3/8/2019 11:39 am : link Didn't Reese want him a few years back?





Cap hit HoustonGiant : 3/8/2019 11:40 am : link I don't see him as an upgrade from Hernandez or Brown....

RE: Wow figgy2989 : 3/8/2019 11:40 am : link

Quote: GREAT deal for the Giants. I think they gain some cap space with the move as well.



I remember Zeitler getting big bucks when he signed with the Browns. That would be icing on the cake if we get cap space out of this as well. In comment 14320431 AcesUp said:I remember Zeitler getting big bucks when he signed with the Browns. That would be icing on the cake if we get cap space out of this as well.

Free's up $5 Million BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/8/2019 11:40 am : link in Cap Space right now.



After a restructure that will be more.

RE: Cap hit BillKo : 3/8/2019 11:41 am : link

Quote: I don't see him as an upgrade from Hernandez or Brown....



Upgrade from Hernandez? What are you talking about?



Hernandez is a starter.......... In comment 14320438 HoustonGiant said:Upgrade from Hernandez? What are you talking about?Hernandez is a starter..........

Picks involved too Britt in VA : 3/8/2019 11:41 am : link Quote: Ralph Vacchiano

OK, so here's the whole deal: The Giants sent LB Olivier Vernon and their fourth-round pick (132nd) to the Browns for G Kevin Zeitler and a fifth-round pick (155th). ... The cap money is basically a wash, though the Giants do clear about $1.5M in space.

Wasn’t expecting that UConn4523 : 3/8/2019 11:42 am : link huge move if true.

RE: Cap hit BillT : 3/8/2019 11:42 am : link

Quote: I don't see him as an upgrade from Hernandez or Brown....

He's a huge upgrade from Brown. Huge. In comment 14320438 HoustonGiant said:He's a huge upgrade from Brown. Huge.

RE: Cap hit Anakim : 3/8/2019 11:44 am : link

Quote: I don't see him as an upgrade from Hernandez or Brown....



Brown is a free agent. Hernandez is a starter. You need two OGs In comment 14320438 HoustonGiant said:Brown is a free agent. Hernandez is a starter. You need two OGs

Happy to get him, and lose OV's contract JonC : 3/8/2019 11:45 am : link Now, draft another ER or make a move for Z Smith.

Does anyone lecky : 3/8/2019 11:45 am : link Know when his contract ends? One more piece to the puzzle. Should be easier to fix the line now

RE: Cap hit jeff57 : 3/8/2019 11:45 am : link

Quote: I don't see him as an upgrade from Hernandez or Brown....



Oh FFS In comment 14320438 HoustonGiant said:Oh FFS

RE: Cap hit Brown Recluse : 3/8/2019 11:46 am : link

Quote: I don't see him as an upgrade from Hernandez or Brown....



Then you apparently don't see him at all. In comment 14320438 HoustonGiant said:Then you apparently don't see him at all.

RE: RE: Cap hit HoustonGiant : 3/8/2019 11:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 14320438 HoustonGiant said:





Quote:





I don't see him as an upgrade from Hernandez or Brown....







Upgrade from Hernandez? What are you talking about?



Hernandez is a starter..........



That's what I'm saying. I forgot to put the question mark. We have 2 solid starters now, if we resign Brown.



How does this affect our cap situation? In comment 14320446 BillKo said:That's what I'm saying. I forgot to put the question mark. We have 2 solid starters now, if we resign Brown.How does this affect our cap situation?

Now the line Mr. Nickels : 3/8/2019 11:47 am : link has two former 1st round picks and a very high 2nd

RE: Now the line Britt in VA : 3/8/2019 11:48 am : link

Quote: has two former 1st round picks and a very high 2nd



Our old line had that too, they just sucked. In comment 14320477 Mr. Nickels said:Our old line had that too, they just sucked.

RE: Happy to get him, and lose OV's contract ryanmkeane : 3/8/2019 11:48 am : link

Quote: Now, draft another ER or make a move for Z Smith.

+1 In comment 14320464 JonC said:+1

Excellent, excellent trade montanagiant : 3/8/2019 11:48 am : link IMO I think this pretty much guarantees we are going Edge or OLB with the 6th pick

Now Sweat or White at 6 jeff57 : 3/8/2019 11:49 am : link .

I wish Gettleman had a plan Giantimistic : 3/8/2019 11:49 am : link He said he was going to rebuild the oline. I guess he is following his plan and will keep trying till he gets it right.

RE: RE: RE: Cap hit Amtoft : 3/8/2019 11:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 14320446 BillKo said:





Quote:





In comment 14320438 HoustonGiant said:





Quote:





I don't see him as an upgrade from Hernandez or Brown....







Upgrade from Hernandez? What are you talking about?



Hernandez is a starter..........







That's what I'm saying. I forgot to put the question mark. We have 2 solid starters now, if we resign Brown.



How does this affect our cap situation?



We add about 1.5 mil in cap plus have no future guarantee money on Zeitler In comment 14320474 HoustonGiant said:We add about 1.5 mil in cap plus have no future guarantee money on Zeitler

RE: RE: Now the line Mr. Nickels : 3/8/2019 11:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 14320477 Mr. Nickels said:





Quote:





has two former 1st round picks and a very high 2nd







Our old line had that too, they just sucked.



Yes lol In comment 14320479 Britt in VA said:Yes lol

I don't get this because Brown was great Section131 : 3/8/2019 11:50 am : link He opened up holes soon as he got here. And I know he's a FA but Zeitler is getting huge money next 3 years. How does this make the Giants better?



Shouldn't DG have found a RT instead of RG... can Brown play RT?



I really liked Brown, he was a solid RG

Brown? ArcadeSlumlord : 3/8/2019 11:50 am : link I guess bye bye Brown? or is Zeitler playing Center?

How long before someone says deal for Rosen now? guineaT : 3/8/2019 11:50 am : link tick tock tick tock. Shalom Mr. Rosen.

Vernon becomes the highest paid player on the Browns. rasbutant : 3/8/2019 11:50 am : link Browns taking a page from the Giants...Can't have enough pass rushers.

Need a RT, Jon in NYC : 3/8/2019 11:50 am : link need a young QB, need a WR.



Everything else goes to defense for the rest of the offseason.

Giants now have 4 5th round picks jeff57 : 3/8/2019 11:50 am : link .

Didn’t Zeitler play some RT too for the Browns? Ivan15 : 3/8/2019 11:50 am : link Is he a decent RT?

Barkley Rong5611 : 3/8/2019 11:50 am : link Is probably smiling from ear to ear...

Spotrac is showing it includes an exchange of picks USAF NYG Fan : 3/8/2019 11:51 am : link



Giants also giving up their 4th round #132 and Browns giving up their 5th round #155.



Giants also giving up their 4th round #132 and Browns giving up their 5th round #155.

RE: I don't get this because Brown was great jeff57 : 3/8/2019 11:51 am : link

Quote: He opened up holes soon as he got here. And I know he's a FA but Zeitler is getting huge money next 3 years. How does this make the Giants better?



Shouldn't DG have found a RT instead of RG... can Brown play RT?



I really liked Brown, he was a solid RG



Brown was not great. He had a couple of terrible games. In comment 14320488 Section131 said:Brown was not great. He had a couple of terrible games.

RE: I don't get this because Brown was great Amtoft : 3/8/2019 11:51 am : link

Quote: He opened up holes soon as he got here. And I know he's a FA but Zeitler is getting huge money next 3 years. How does this make the Giants better?



Shouldn't DG have found a RT instead of RG... can Brown play RT?



I really liked Brown, he was a solid RG



He was solid, but Zeitler is really good. In comment 14320488 Section131 said:He was solid, but Zeitler is really good.

Forget about Brown BillT : 3/8/2019 11:52 am : link He was a below average OG. They will sign a FA for the RT spot and this line will rock!!

RE: Spotrac is showing it includes an exchange of picks Mr. Nickels : 3/8/2019 11:52 am : link

Quote: under transaction for the Giants' page. Scroll down to transactions on the right hand side of the page.



Giants also giving up their 4th round #132 and Browns giving up their 5th round #155.



Pick 132 is the pick we got for Eli Apple from the Saints In comment 14320496 USAF NYG Fan said:Pick 132 is the pick we got for Eli Apple from the Saints

So we ditched a 50 post thread with all the initial reactions... Torrag : 3/8/2019 11:53 am : link ...to the trade to give add the word Zeitler to the sticky? Man the mods here are just awful.

I remember reading last year that Brown can play Tackle. Brown Recluse : 3/8/2019 11:53 am : link I wonder if they'd sign him and have him play RT.

Do we know what the draft picks were? Matt G : 3/8/2019 11:54 am : link Hope we can start to recover some of these picks in the 60-100 range

Great AcidTest : 3/8/2019 11:54 am : link trade. Zeitler is an excellent player. My understanding is that Zeitler and Vernon were strong candidates to be cut. The trade gives each team a chance to get something for a player they were going to release, especially since the cap savings is essentially even. We can also restructure Zeitler's contract to save even more money.



I'd still try and resign Brown for depth. We also need a RT.

Now if they strike on Williams in FA The_Boss : 3/8/2019 11:54 am : link and get a center to push Halapio in the 2nd (or 4th) round, we might actually have an above average OL next year.

RE: Do we know what the draft picks were? Brown Recluse : 3/8/2019 11:55 am : link

Quote: Hope we can start to recover some of these picks in the 60-100 range



Traded 4th and got a 5th In comment 14320515 Matt G said:Traded 4th and got a 5th

RE: So we ditched a 50 post thread with all the initial reactions... Josh in the City : 3/8/2019 11:55 am : link

Quote: ...to the trade to give add the word Zeitler to the sticky? Man the mods here are just awful.



Also accurately mentions the picks involved. In comment 14320511 Torrag said:Also accurately mentions the picks involved.

Get a RT in draft or FA GiantsRage2007 : 3/8/2019 11:55 am : link And Gettleman has entirely rebuilt both OL and DL in 2 off seasons. He wasn’t lying about lovin’ the Hog Mollies.

RE: Spotrac is showing it includes an exchange of picks AcesUp : 3/8/2019 11:55 am : link

Quote: under transaction for the Giants' page. Scroll down to transactions on the right hand side of the page.



Giants also giving up their 4th round #132 and Browns giving up their 5th round #155. https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/new-york-giants/cap/ - ( New Window )



That's the 4th rounder acquired from the Saints in the Apple trade for those curious. In comment 14320496 USAF NYG Fan said:That's the 4th rounder acquired from the Saints in the Apple trade for those curious.

Great trade Sonic Youth : 3/8/2019 11:55 am : link I'd be doing backflips if they can get Rosen for a 2nd and next year's 3rd, and draft a DL at #6.





RE: I remember reading last year that Brown can play Tackle. BillT : 3/8/2019 11:55 am : link

Quote: I wonder if they'd sign him and have him play RT.

He was below average at his best position at RG and you want to sign him at RT!! No. In comment 14320512 Brown Recluse said:He was below average at his best position at RG and you want to sign him at RT!! No.

RE: Now if they strike on Williams in FA The_Boss : 3/8/2019 11:56 am : link

Quote: and get a center to push Halapio in the 2nd (or 4th) round, we might actually have an above average OL next year.



Imagine:

Solder-Hernandez-BRADBURY-Zeitler-Williams



🤪 In comment 14320523 The_Boss said:Imagine:Solder-Hernandez-BRADBURY-Zeitler-Williams

Good Trade Lambuth_Special : 3/8/2019 11:56 am : link Now get a DE with the sixth pick and trade for Rosen.

RE: RE: Spotrac is showing it includes an exchange of picks BillT : 3/8/2019 11:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 14320496 USAF NYG Fan said:





Quote:





under transaction for the Giants' page. Scroll down to transactions on the right hand side of the page.



Giants also giving up their 4th round #132 and Browns giving up their 5th round #155. https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/new-york-giants/cap/ - ( New Window )







That's the 4th rounder acquired from the Saints in the Apple trade for those curious.

Great. Still have their own high 4th round pick. In comment 14320529 AcesUp said:Great. Still have their own high 4th round pick.

Brown AcidTest : 3/8/2019 11:57 am : link was injured at the end of last year, and joined us in the middle of the season. He's fine, but Zeitler is better. Brown would be good depth, especially if he can be an emergency RT.

I’d still keep Brown.. Sean : 3/8/2019 11:57 am : link Load up on OL depth.

RE: RE: I remember reading last year that Brown can play Tackle. Brown Recluse : 3/8/2019 11:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 14320512 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





I wonder if they'd sign him and have him play RT.





He was below average at his best position at RG and you want to sign him at RT!! No.



Firstly, I think "below average" is a bit exaggerated.



Secondly, I didn't say I wanted it to happen. I just threw it out there as an option they may pursue. In comment 14320531 BillT said:Firstly, I think "below average" is a bit exaggerated.Secondly, I didn't say I wanted it to happen. I just threw it out there as an option they may pursue.

This is the right move. 90.Cal : 3/8/2019 11:59 am : link Now what's up next?



This offense is a good starting RT and C away from being very good.. even with Eli at QB.



But boy.. this defense might be the worst in the league right now.. not that OV and Landon was going to make it a top 10 defense.. but now we have ZERO proven playmakers outside of Jack Rabbit, who I personally thought I seen declining last season.



I would..



1. If I can identify a Center and/or Right Tackle in free agency, do whatever I can to get them, period.



2. If I can identify a franchise QB in the draft, take him, give up future picks if neccessary to acquire him even.



3. Go all out on defense in this year's draft.



I trust DG, I've liked most of his moves this far. Excited to see what happens next.



The AcidTest : 3/8/2019 12:00 pm : link flip in picks is insignificant. We only lost 23 spots between the fourth and fifth rounds. We also flipped fourth round picks with TB last year as part of the JPP trade.

Brown was a nice player Brandon Walsh : 3/8/2019 12:00 pm : link but comparing Zeitler to him is like comparing Wayne Gallman to Saquon.



This is a great trade.

Great move... BC Eagles94 : 3/8/2019 12:01 pm : link There was talk of just cutting Vernon for the cap relief. Now we traded him for one of the best OG's in the NFL. Zeitler is a great OG based off the big contract he signed 2 offseasons ago. And since then he has played every game (his 4th season in a row not missing a game), and last season graded out by PFF as the #6 OG and the #1 OG in pass protection. So his play hasn't dropped off, he is a stud OG.



Brown helped our OL last year, but he was often a turnstile in pass pro last year. This is an enormous upgrade, and we do save a bit of cap space too (reportedly 1.5 mill).



The big issue is, if we cut Vernon...I expected that additional cap space to be used on a pass rusher. Now it has been used on an OL. So we have a huge hole at pass rusher and no significant additional cap space to fill it. HUGE year for Lorenzo Carter coming up. And we really have to get lucky in the draft.

RE: Well done bradshaw44 : 3/8/2019 12:01 pm : link

Quote: .



Must have hurt to type that :o) In comment 14320538 Go Terps said:Must have hurt to type that :o)

Hey Browns players on Twitter... Chris in Philly : 3/8/2019 12:02 pm : link is Dorsey still lowkey genius?



Hey talking heads on Twitter, how'd that OBJ for Zeitler trade work out?



Dummies.

May help next years compensatory draft pick Giantimistic : 3/8/2019 12:03 pm : link We get a right guard without having to sign one, while possibly now losing Brown to free agency—unless we sign as a back up.



Do I understand how this works right?

RE: Great move... bradshaw44 : 3/8/2019 12:05 pm : link

Quote: There was talk of just cutting Vernon for the cap relief. Now we traded him for one of the best OG's in the NFL. Zeitler is a great OG based off the big contract he signed 2 offseasons ago. And since then he has played every game (his 4th season in a row not missing a game), and last season graded out by PFF as the #6 OG and the #1 OG in pass protection. So his play hasn't dropped off, he is a stud OG.



Brown helped our OL last year, but he was often a turnstile in pass pro last year. This is an enormous upgrade, and we do save a bit of cap space too (reportedly 1.5 mill).



The big issue is, if we cut Vernon...I expected that additional cap space to be used on a pass rusher. Now it has been used on an OL. So we have a huge hole at pass rusher and no significant additional cap space to fill it. HUGE year for Lorenzo Carter coming up. And we really have to get lucky in the draft.



We are going ER at 6 is what this could mean. Or maybe we do sign Z Smith and go with Haskins. In comment 14320556 BC Eagles94 said:We are going ER at 6 is what this could mean. Or maybe we do sign Z Smith and go with Haskins.

This will be really DonnieD89 : 3/8/2019 12:05 pm : link interesting come time for free agency. I still think they try to sign Daryl Williams to solidify the Oline.

Even if we do sign Smith at DE ryanmkeane : 3/8/2019 12:05 pm : link DL should be the pick at #6

Zeitler Carson53 : 3/8/2019 12:06 pm : link should help out here, got rid of Vernon's contract, and

cap hit. I don't see how it is a wash as cap hits go?

OV was due 31 mill. over the next two years, I would think

it is a 'win' for the Giants. The Browns just released

Jamie Collins, Vernon is their replacement I guess.

Find an edge rusher in Round 1, I believe.

This is great. I thought they would cut Vernon for sure rasbutant : 3/8/2019 12:06 pm : link So getting a great player in return is very nice.

RE: Even if we do sign Smith at DE bradshaw44 : 3/8/2019 12:07 pm : link

Quote: DL should be the pick at #6



I'm with you. Build that line up to be a force. In comment 14320581 ryanmkeane said:I'm with you. Build that line up to be a force.

RE: Hey Browns players on Twitter... Amtoft : 3/8/2019 12:08 pm : link

Quote: is Dorsey still lowkey genius?



Hey talking heads on Twitter, how'd that OBJ for Zeitler trade work out?



Dummies.



Brown fans are still waiting to hear the rest of the trade that include OBJ for Ogbah In comment 14320561 Chris in Philly said:Brown fans are still waiting to hear the rest of the trade that include OBJ for Ogbah

RE: Well done ZogZerg : 3/8/2019 12:08 pm : link

Quote: .



Terps - Someone get hold of your BBI account;)? In comment 14320538 Go Terps said:Terps - Someone get hold of your BBI account;)?

RE: This will be really Carson53 : 3/8/2019 12:09 pm : link

Quote: interesting come time for free agency. I still think they try to sign Daryl Williams to solidify the Oline. .



IDK, he is coming off knee surgery, need to see good medicals on him. In comment 14320578 DonnieD89 said:IDK, he is coming off knee surgery, need to see good medicals on him.

RE: Excellent, excellent trade M.S. : 3/8/2019 12:09 pm : link

Quote: IMO I think this pretty much guarantees we are going Edge or OLB with the 6th pick



Yes... exactly!!! In comment 14320481 montanagiant said:Yes... exactly!!!

RE: Have a feeling... Amtoft : 3/8/2019 12:09 pm : link

Quote: Trey Flowers may now be in play.



That would be huge. Young player that is coming up In comment 14320594 bw in dc said:That would be huge. Young player that is coming up

they might have the worst jintz4life : 3/8/2019 12:10 pm : link defense in the league without vernon



is there anyone on that side of the ball that offensives will actively game plan against



i dont understand the dichotomy of going for it on offense and having the defense look like it does

RE: RE: Well done Go Terps : 3/8/2019 12:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320538 Go Terps said:





Quote:





.







Terps - Someone get hold of your BBI account;)?



I've got no problems giving credit where it's due. Never have. In comment 14320592 ZogZerg said:I've got no problems giving credit where it's due. Never have.

Nice move Sammo85 : 3/8/2019 12:10 pm : link Vernon will put up some production playing on same line as Garrett.



This moves as good payoff for both clubs. A rare win win trade for veterans and teams alike.



Giants OL gets much better in short term. Still need to draft some OL talent though for depth and development.

Seems like a very good move bc4life : 3/8/2019 12:10 pm : link But they will be battling Bills for Williams I think.

RE: RE: Have a feeling... bw in dc : 3/8/2019 12:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320594 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Trey Flowers may now be in play.







That would be huge. Young player that is coming up



Five technique player...too. In comment 14320598 Amtoft said:Five technique player...too.

RE: they might have the worst Amtoft : 3/8/2019 12:11 pm : link

Quote: defense in the league without vernon



is there anyone on that side of the ball that offensives will actively game plan against



i dont understand the dichotomy of going for it on offense and having the defense look like it does



If only we could sign other players and get some in the draft. You are right we are screwed because we traded a guy we were going to cut. In comment 14320600 jintz4life said:If only we could sign other players and get some in the draft. You are right we are screwed because we traded a guy we were going to cut.

RE: Nice move bradshaw44 : 3/8/2019 12:11 pm : link

Quote: Vernon will put up some production playing on same line as Garrett.



This moves as good payoff for both clubs. A rare win win trade for veterans and teams alike.



Giants OL gets much better in short term. Still need to draft some OL talent though for depth and development.



And so we have a RT. Still missing. In comment 14320602 Sammo85 said:And so we have a RT. Still missing.

LOVE IT Thegratefulhead : 3/8/2019 12:11 pm : link Solid, We traded in a car that was always in the shop and even when it was out of the shop it was a always missing and just had no getup and go. We replaced with a car that worked every day for the last 4 years and purrs when you drive it and it could pull a house. DG is a man on a mission. Can't say he isn't swinging in the box.

RE: they might have the worst The_Boss : 3/8/2019 12:12 pm : link

Quote: defense in the league without vernon



is there anyone on that side of the ball that offensives will actively game plan against



i dont understand the dichotomy of going for it on offense and having the defense look like it does



Expect a defensive themed FA period and draft. In comment 14320600 jintz4life said:Expect a defensive themed FA period and draft.

. arcarsenal : 3/8/2019 12:12 pm : link If we can get Josh Rosen without giving up 6 overall... here's what I'd do. I'd trade some combo of picks for him. I'd take the best ER on the board @ 6 (hopefully Gary or Allen fall somehow), I'd sign Daryl Williams, and I'd look to add a vet CB. Keep Jamon Brown for depth or see if he can swing out to RT if we aren't able to lock up Williams.



Then I'd spend the rest of my draft capital looking for a WR, FS/SS and continue stocking the trenches.



All of a sudden, we have a functional OL, a rookie stud ER, a QB behind Eli, an elite RB, an elite WR... and I think we might be ready to start winning a few football games.

Draft strategy change Phil NJ : 3/8/2019 12:13 pm : link I wonder if this changes our strategy now with our 1st round pick. Pass rusher maybe?

RE: Draft strategy change Amtoft : 3/8/2019 12:14 pm : link

Quote: I wonder if this changes our strategy now with our 1st round pick. Pass rusher maybe?



I would bet FA will show that. If we sign Trey Flowers and Markus Golden maybe we don't look Edge rusher In comment 14320612 Phil NJ said:I would bet FA will show that. If we sign Trey Flowers and Markus Golden maybe we don't look Edge rusher

RE: Cap hit uconngiant : 3/8/2019 12:14 pm : link

Quote: I don't see him as an upgrade from Hernandez or Brown....



He is a big upgrade from Brown as he can pass block as well as run block.



Nice trade In comment 14320438 HoustonGiant said:He is a big upgrade from Brown as he can pass block as well as run block.Nice trade

RE: . The_Boss : 3/8/2019 12:16 pm : link

Quote: If we can get Josh Rosen without giving up 6 overall... here's what I'd do. I'd trade some combo of picks for him. I'd take the best ER on the board @ 6 (hopefully Gary or Allen fall somehow), I'd sign Daryl Williams, and I'd look to add a vet CB. Keep Jamon Brown for depth or see if he can swing out to RT if we aren't able to lock up Williams.



Then I'd spend the rest of my draft capital looking for a WR, FS/SS and continue stocking the trenches.



All of a sudden, we have a functional OL, a rookie stud ER, a QB behind Eli, an elite RB, an elite WR... and I think we might be ready to start winning a few football games.



I love Rosen, but I think we’d need to keep 37 for OL (Center/RT?). I can’t see is getting him using day 3 picks unless we want to tap into 2020 draft capital. In comment 14320611 arcarsenal said:I love Rosen, but I think we’d need to keep 37 for OL (Center/RT?). I can’t see is getting him using day 3 picks unless we want to tap into 2020 draft capital.

RE: They should still try bradshaw44 : 3/8/2019 12:16 pm : link

Quote: to keep Brown if they can.



I agree. To go from a shit OL to having Brown be a back up would be huge. And some have said he can play RT as well. So he backs up two positions on the line. Pretty nice. In comment 14320613 David B. said:I agree. To go from a shit OL to having Brown be a back up would be huge. And some have said he can play RT as well. So he backs up two positions on the line. Pretty nice.

Seems like a great trade, just wondering why Cleveland wanted barens : 3/8/2019 12:17 pm : link to trade Zeitler?

RE: RE: . The_Boss : 3/8/2019 12:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320611 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





If we can get Josh Rosen without giving up 6 overall... here's what I'd do. I'd trade some combo of picks for him. I'd take the best ER on the board @ 6 (hopefully Gary or Allen fall somehow), I'd sign Daryl Williams, and I'd look to add a vet CB. Keep Jamon Brown for depth or see if he can swing out to RT if we aren't able to lock up Williams.



Then I'd spend the rest of my draft capital looking for a WR, FS/SS and continue stocking the trenches.



All of a sudden, we have a functional OL, a rookie stud ER, a QB behind Eli, an elite RB, an elite WR... and I think we might be ready to start winning a few football games.







I love Rosen, but I think we’d need to keep 37 for OL (Center/RT?). I can’t see is getting him using day 3 picks unless we want to tap into 2020 draft capital.



US getting him; not is getting him. In comment 14320620 The_Boss said:US getting him; not is getting him.

RE: RE: they might have the worst jintz4life : 3/8/2019 12:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320600 jintz4life said:





Quote:





defense in the league without vernon



is there anyone on that side of the ball that offensives will actively game plan against



i dont understand the dichotomy of going for it on offense and having the defense look like it does







If only we could sign other players and get some in the draft. You are right we are screwed because we traded a guy we were going to cut.



ah yes lets start the vernon cycle all over again by paying big money to a free agent only to trade/cut him a few years later In comment 14320607 Amtoft said:ah yes lets start the vernon cycle all over again by paying big money to a free agent only to trade/cut him a few years later

RE: . ryanmkeane : 3/8/2019 12:17 pm : link

Quote: If we can get Josh Rosen without giving up 6 overall... here's what I'd do. I'd trade some combo of picks for him. I'd take the best ER on the board @ 6 (hopefully Gary or Allen fall somehow), I'd sign Daryl Williams, and I'd look to add a vet CB. Keep Jamon Brown for depth or see if he can swing out to RT if we aren't able to lock up Williams.



Then I'd spend the rest of my draft capital looking for a WR, FS/SS and continue stocking the trenches.



All of a sudden, we have a functional OL, a rookie stud ER, a QB behind Eli, an elite RB, an elite WR... and I think we might be ready to start winning a few football games.

This is my ideal scenario In comment 14320611 arcarsenal said:This is my ideal scenario

RE: . bw in dc : 3/8/2019 12:17 pm : link

Quote: If we can get Josh Rosen without giving up 6 overall... here's what I'd do. I'd trade some combo of picks for him. I'd take the best ER on the board @ 6 (hopefully Gary or Allen fall somehow), I'd sign Daryl Williams, and I'd look to add a vet CB. Keep Jamon Brown for depth or see if he can swing out to RT if we aren't able to lock up Williams.



Then I'd spend the rest of my draft capital looking for a WR, FS/SS and continue stocking the trenches.



All of a sudden, we have a functional OL, a rookie stud ER, a QB behind Eli, an elite RB, an elite WR... and I think we might be ready to start winning a few football games.



Why keep Eli in that scenario? Use the savings from his cap relief to further build out.



Throw Rosen right into the deep end... In comment 14320611 arcarsenal said:Why keep Eli in that scenario? Use the savings from his cap relief to further build out.Throw Rosen right into the deep end...

with Hernandez and Zeitler inside giants#1 : 3/8/2019 12:17 pm : link inside, Eli should have a pocket to step up into for the first time in years, which will make the OTs look better too.



Add in (hopefully) a lot more play action and hopefully the offense will finally consistently put up some points.

#1 Pass-blocking OG last year...huge for Eli Pan-handler : 3/8/2019 12:18 pm : link

G, NEW YORK GIANTS



Giants acquired RG Kevin Zeitler and a 2019 fifth-round pick from the Browns in exchange for DE Olivier Vernon and a 2019 fourth-round pick.

This is a huge get for GM Dave Gettleman and the Giants. They wanted to get rid of Vernon badly, and not only were they able to accomplish that, they got Zeitler in return, who graded out as Pro Football Focus' top pass-blocking guard in 2018 and turned 29 today. He has three years left on his contract as the league's third-highest paid guard, but Zeitler is certainly worth it. He'll slide in as a foundation piece for the Giants' offensive line. They just need a quarterback, among other things.



RELATED: Olivier Vernon, Cleveland Browns

SOURCE: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Mar 8, 2019, 11:33 AM





Browns acquired DE Olivier Vernon and a 2019 fourth-round pick from the Giants in exchange for RG Kevin Zeitler and a 2019 fifth-round pick.

The Browns are on the losing end of this trade, shipping a premier guard out for an overpaid pass rusher, but there's no doubt pass-rusher is a far more valuable position than interior offensive line. Zeitler was Pro Football Focus' top pass-blocking guard last year, but GM John Dorsey seemed motivated to move him. They want Austin Corbett to step into that void. Vernon was a big disappointment in New York, but maybe a change of scenery and a shift back to 4-3 base defensive end will help jolt his game. Vernon is theoretically still in the prime of his career.



RELATED: Kevin Zeitler, New York Giants

Mar 8, 2019, 11:36 AM











- ( KEVIN ZEITLERG, NEW YORK GIANTSGiants acquired RG Kevin Zeitler and a 2019 fifth-round pick from the Browns in exchange for DE Olivier Vernon and a 2019 fourth-round pick.This is a huge get for GM Dave Gettleman and the Giants. They wanted to get rid of Vernon badly, and not only were they able to accomplish that, they got Zeitler in return, who graded out as Pro Football Focus' top pass-blocking guard in 2018 and turned 29 today. He has three years left on his contract as the league's third-highest paid guard, but Zeitler is certainly worth it. He'll slide in as a foundation piece for the Giants' offensive line. They just need a quarterback, among other things.RELATED: Olivier Vernon, Cleveland BrownsSOURCE: Ian Rapoport on TwitterMar 8, 2019, 11:33 AMBrowns acquired DE Olivier Vernon and a 2019 fourth-round pick from the Giants in exchange for RG Kevin Zeitler and a 2019 fifth-round pick.The Browns are on the losing end of this trade, shipping a premier guard out for an overpaid pass rusher, but there's no doubt pass-rusher is a far more valuable position than interior offensive line. Zeitler was Pro Football Focus' top pass-blocking guard last year, but GM John Dorsey seemed motivated to move him. They want Austin Corbett to step into that void. Vernon was a big disappointment in New York, but maybe a change of scenery and a shift back to 4-3 base defensive end will help jolt his game. Vernon is theoretically still in the prime of his career.RELATED: Kevin Zeitler, New York GiantsMar 8, 2019, 11:36 AM Link - ( New Window

RE: RE: . Ira : 3/8/2019 12:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320611 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





If we can get Josh Rosen without giving up 6 overall... here's what I'd do. I'd trade some combo of picks for him. I'd take the best ER on the board @ 6 (hopefully Gary or Allen fall somehow), I'd sign Daryl Williams, and I'd look to add a vet CB. Keep Jamon Brown for depth or see if he can swing out to RT if we aren't able to lock up Williams.



Then I'd spend the rest of my draft capital looking for a WR, FS/SS and continue stocking the trenches.



All of a sudden, we have a functional OL, a rookie stud ER, a QB behind Eli, an elite RB, an elite WR... and I think we might be ready to start winning a few football games.







Why keep Eli in that scenario? Use the savings from his cap relief to further build out.



Throw Rosen right into the deep end...



I agree. Rosen has already had a year in the league. He doesn't need to play behind anyone. In comment 14320628 bw in dc said:I agree. Rosen has already had a year in the league. He doesn't need to play behind anyone.

RE: Seems like a great trade, just wondering why Cleveland wanted ZogZerg : 3/8/2019 12:19 pm : link

Quote: to trade Zeitler?



They have a second year guard that was a fairly high draft pick last year.

They also needed some help on D. In comment 14320623 barens said:They have a second year guard that was a fairly high draft pick last year.They also needed some help on D.

RE: with Hernandez and Zeitler inside The_Boss : 3/8/2019 12:19 pm : link

Quote: inside, Eli should have a pocket to step up into for the first time in years, which will make the OTs look better too.



Add in (hopefully) a lot more play action and hopefully the offense will finally consistently put up some points.



Still need a better Center. We should be able to do better than Halapio. In comment 14320630 giants#1 said:Still need a better Center. We should be able to do better than Halapio.

RE: RE: RE: they might have the worst Amtoft : 3/8/2019 12:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320607 Amtoft said:





Quote:





In comment 14320600 jintz4life said:





Quote:





defense in the league without vernon



is there anyone on that side of the ball that offensives will actively game plan against



i dont understand the dichotomy of going for it on offense and having the defense look like it does







If only we could sign other players and get some in the draft. You are right we are screwed because we traded a guy we were going to cut.







ah yes lets start the vernon cycle all over again by paying big money to a free agent only to trade/cut him a few years later



So let me get this straight... you are upset we don't have enough player makers on Def, but you don't want to bring any in? Maybe you should take a step back for a few mins and collect your thoughts In comment 14320626 jintz4life said:So let me get this straight... you are upset we don't have enough player makers on Def, but you don't want to bring any in? Maybe you should take a step back for a few mins and collect your thoughts

RE: RE: Excellent, excellent trade RobCarpenter : 3/8/2019 12:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320481 montanagiant said:



Quote:



IMO I think this pretty much guarantees we are going Edge or OLB with the 6th pick



Yes... exactly!!!



They were almost certainly going to cut Vernon if they hadn't traded him. He has massively under performed. If anything, getting rid of Vernon helps them move Carter into that starter role.



I don't think this trade means anything about what they will do at #6. Based on DG's comments at the combine I think Haskins will end up as the pick, if he's still on the board. In comment 14320597 M.S. said:They were almost certainly going to cut Vernon if they hadn't traded him. He has massively under performed. If anything, getting rid of Vernon helps them move Carter into that starter role.I don't think this trade means anything about what they will do at #6. Based on DG's comments at the combine I think Haskins will end up as the pick, if he's still on the board.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 3/8/2019 12:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320611 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





If we can get Josh Rosen without giving up 6 overall... here's what I'd do. I'd trade some combo of picks for him. I'd take the best ER on the board @ 6 (hopefully Gary or Allen fall somehow), I'd sign Daryl Williams, and I'd look to add a vet CB. Keep Jamon Brown for depth or see if he can swing out to RT if we aren't able to lock up Williams.



Then I'd spend the rest of my draft capital looking for a WR, FS/SS and continue stocking the trenches.



All of a sudden, we have a functional OL, a rookie stud ER, a QB behind Eli, an elite RB, an elite WR... and I think we might be ready to start winning a few football games.







I love Rosen, but I think we’d need to keep 37 for OL (Center/RT?). I can’t see is getting him using day 3 picks unless we want to tap into 2020 draft capital.



I personally think any trade that nets us Rosen without surrendering 6 overall is a win for us. We can probably come up with a combination of picks that work.



It's a QB who was just drafted last year in the top 10 - he didn't sustain any serious injury in Arizona, he just played for a really bad team... so, he got a taste of the NFL, but only 1 year of his rookie deal is burned, and for us to be able to land a QB who was just a top 10 pick without even dealing a 1st would be a bargain.



Having a QB in place, we can then go pure BPA @ 6 - ER, DL... get a defensive stud there to replace Vernon for cheaper.



Right now, LT, LG, and RG are all now accounted for. I think we will either sign Daryl Williams or retain Jamon Brown (ideally both) to account for the RT spot - we'll see what we do @ OC. They are going to give Halapio a shot methinks - but if we can do better than that, by all means... shouldn't be that hard.



A few shrewd moves could have the Giants looking like a completely different team in 19+. In comment 14320620 The_Boss said:I personally think any trade that nets us Rosen without surrendering 6 overall is a win for us. We can probably come up with a combination of picks that work.It's a QB who was just drafted last year in the top 10 - he didn't sustain any serious injury in Arizona, he just played for a really bad team... so, he got a taste of the NFL, but only 1 year of his rookie deal is burned, and for us to be able to land a QB who was just a top 10 pick without even dealing a 1st would be a bargain.Having a QB in place, we can then go pure BPA @ 6 - ER, DL... get a defensive stud there to replace Vernon for cheaper.Right now, LT, LG, and RG are all now accounted for. I think we will either sign Daryl Williams or retain Jamon Brown (ideally both) to account for the RT spot - we'll see what we do @ OC. They are going to give Halapio a shot methinks - but if we can do better than that, by all means... shouldn't be that hard.A few shrewd moves could have the Giants looking like a completely different team in 19+.

One little concern Dang Man : 3/8/2019 12:21 pm : link Overall this is a good that saves us some money and strengthens the OL. However, the downside is that, despite the fact Vernon didn’t always stay healthy, for the time being our pass rush has taken a step backwards.

Cap hit Gmen88 : 3/8/2019 12:22 pm : link Does anyone know what implications on the cap this has?

RE: RE: with Hernandez and Zeitler inside giants#1 : 3/8/2019 12:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320630 giants#1 said:





Quote:





inside, Eli should have a pocket to step up into for the first time in years, which will make the OTs look better too.



Add in (hopefully) a lot more play action and hopefully the offense will finally consistently put up some points.







Still need a better Center. We should be able to do better than Halapio.



Sure, but we have a 2nd + 4th + multiple 5th round picks with which to bring in competition. Not to mention Evan Brown who many like. In comment 14320640 The_Boss said:Sure, but we have a 2nd + 4th + multiple 5th round picks with which to bring in competition. Not to mention Evan Brown who many like.

RE: One little concern ryanmkeane : 3/8/2019 12:22 pm : link

Quote: Overall this is a good that saves us some money and strengthens the OL. However, the downside is that, despite the fact Vernon didn’t always stay healthy, for the time being our pass rush has taken a step backwards.

I don't think this move would have been made if Gettleman didn't have somewhat of a plan to upgrade the pass rush either through draft or FA (or both). I think we sign 1 free agent DE to a non crazy deal, and draft DL at 6 now In comment 14320645 Dang Man said:I don't think this move would have been made if Gettleman didn't have somewhat of a plan to upgrade the pass rush either through draft or FA (or both). I think we sign 1 free agent DE to a non crazy deal, and draft DL at 6 now

RE: they might have the worst M.S. : 3/8/2019 12:23 pm : link

Quote: defense in the league without vernon



is there anyone on that side of the ball that offensives will actively game plan against



i dont understand the dichotomy of going for it on offense and having the defense look like it does



Your point is well taken regarding the "dichotomy" of the situation, and no doubt our defense has huge, glaring holes!



However, I'd rather first fix our O-line -- not only does that make Eli and Saquon even better, but it may allow us to play a little keep away, allowing what is admittedly a poor defense to view the game from the sideline!



Kevin Zeitler, in short, can pay dividends for the defense as well!



But back to your point, clearly the Giants are now pretty desperate for pass rushers, and others on this thread have mentioned an Edge rusher at #6! In comment 14320600 jintz4life said:Your point is well taken regarding the "dichotomy" of the situation, and no doubt our defense has huge, glaring holes!However, I'd rather first fix our O-line -- not only does that make Eli and Saquon even better, but it may allow us to play a little keep away, allowing what is admittedly a poor defense to view the game from the sideline!Kevin Zeitler, in short, can pay dividends for the defense as well!But back to your point, clearly the Giants are now pretty desperate for pass rushers, and others on this thread have mentioned an Edge rusher at #6!

RE: RE: RE: . bw in dc : 3/8/2019 12:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320628 bw in dc said:





Quote:





In comment 14320611 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





If we can get Josh Rosen without giving up 6 overall... here's what I'd do. I'd trade some combo of picks for him. I'd take the best ER on the board @ 6 (hopefully Gary or Allen fall somehow), I'd sign Daryl Williams, and I'd look to add a vet CB. Keep Jamon Brown for depth or see if he can swing out to RT if we aren't able to lock up Williams.



Then I'd spend the rest of my draft capital looking for a WR, FS/SS and continue stocking the trenches.



All of a sudden, we have a functional OL, a rookie stud ER, a QB behind Eli, an elite RB, an elite WR... and I think we might be ready to start winning a few football games.







Why keep Eli in that scenario? Use the savings from his cap relief to further build out.



Throw Rosen right into the deep end...







I agree. Rosen has already had a year in the league. He doesn't need to play behind anyone.



And he's be in a much better environment to succeed. Not need to stunt his growth by going back to the bench. In comment 14320637 Ira said:And he's be in a much better environment to succeed. Not need to stunt his growth by going back to the bench.

. arcarsenal : 3/8/2019 12:24 pm : link I could go either way on Eli if we were to land Rosen.



It depends what you want 2019 to be. If you want to try and make the playoffs and win games, I think keeping Eli might actually be more prudent since it would protect us from a Rosen injury - but if cutting bait lets us stack the OL or find some DB's who are sorely needed, I'm fine with that too.



It would also be a bit of a circus with the 2 QB's, though... so, I get looking at it from that standpoint. I'm not married to keeping Eli here.

you have the makings of a solid oline jintz4life : 3/8/2019 12:24 pm : link with enough offensive weapons that a rookie/young qb could potentially come in and succeed



what they should do is cut eli/ogletree to open up another 23m of cap space and reallocate that money across several positions and maybe even jenkins to get another 7m of space









Excellent trade The 12th Man : 3/8/2019 12:24 pm : link This tells me no way we are going QB, we are going D. Love this move OL looking much better. Eli with some time just might give Mook and Go Terps a coronary.

Three fifths of the line are now promising or known commodities Pan-handler : 3/8/2019 12:24 pm : link In Solder, Hernandez and Zietler.



Its obvious that DG has really wanted to solidify the interior especially for an immobile Qb like Eli.



Unless a ridiculous run takes place, Early Round 2 will almost definitely offer a plug and play RT type b/c this draft is loaded at OT.



Will we still go after RT Williams in FA since we essentially went cost neutral (actually gained 1.5 M in the trade) that's the question.



In theory getting Rosen for a 2nd would be huge as it frees up #6 for a stud pass rusher but as some have alluded to Giants may not like the personality. Guess we'll see soon enough ....

Walter football DanMetroMan : 3/8/2019 12:24 pm : link

Browns acquire DE Olivier Vernon, 2019 4th-round pick from Giants for G Kevin Zeitler, 2019 5th-round pick

This was initially announced as a one-for-one trade, but the Browns will be moving up a round early on Day 3 in this exchange, which makes sense because they're getting the less-desirable asset.



Both Kevin Zeitler and Olivier Vernon are very talented players. Vernon is perhaps the better known of the two, as he signed a 5-year, $85 million contract with the Giants during the 2016 offseason. Vernon played very well for the Giants, but wasn't consistently great. In fact, he failed to reach double digits sacks in each of his three seasons in New York. Zeitler, conversely, is one of the top guards in the NFL. Vernon is a year younger than Zeitler, who was actually traded on his birthday, but guards can play at a high level into their mid-30s. Zeitler turned 29 on the day of the trade, so he has at least four or five more great seasons remaining in his career.



Zeitler is a better, more reliable player than Vernon, so that was a strike against the Browns to begin with. Now, consider this: The 2019 NFL Draft class is stacked on the defensive line. If the Browns wanted to obtain a talented edge rusher, they could have done so this April. Getting a Pro Bowl guard will be much more difficult. So, even though the prospect of pairing Myles Garrett with Vernon is appealing - and it'll give Cleveland a great pass rush - I think the Browns should've gotten more in this trade than just a one-round swap.



As for the Giants, Zeitler will go a long way in curing their offensive line woes. New York has had offensive line issues for several seasons, but those won't be as prevalent with Zeitler up front. With Zeitler starting at right guard, the only true hole the Giants will have on the line is at right tackle. Offensive line play correlates to success more than anything in the NFL outside of quarterback performance, so New York definitely won this trade.



Grade for Browns - C+

Grade for Giants - A





Read more: http://walterfootball.com/nfltrades.php#ixzz5hbOUapfx

Zeitler whispa : 3/8/2019 12:25 pm : link Nice strong German name as well!



Kidding aside, really fun to see Gettleman stick to his plan of building the trenches. I'm a D guy so if they aren't sold on Haskins or another QB, go D!

Now sign a RT GiantJake : 3/8/2019 12:26 pm : link and draft a young C/G.

RE: I don't get this because Brown was great giantstock : 3/8/2019 12:26 pm : link

Quote: He opened up holes soon as he got here. And I know he's a FA but Zeitler is getting huge money next 3 years. How does this make the Giants better?



Shouldn't DG have found a RT instead of RG... can Brown play RT?



I really liked Brown, he was a solid RG



You;ve got to be kidding. In comment 14320488 Section131 said:You;ve got to be kidding.

Woo Hooo gidiefor : Mod : 3/8/2019 12:27 pm : : 3/8/2019 12:27 pm : link this is beyond what I ever hoped the Giants could get for Vernon -- and in my opinion Vernon needed to go



But to acquire the Best Right Guard in the NFL for him -- that's outstanding!!!!

RE: Excellent trade Pan-handler : 3/8/2019 12:27 pm : link

Quote: This tells me no way we are going QB, we are going D. Love this move OL looking much better. Eli with some time just might give Mook and Go Terps a coronary.



Not necessarily, if rumors of persuing 2 Edge in FA are true. In comment 14320662 The 12th Man said:Not necessarily, if rumors of persuing 2 Edge in FA are true.

RE: they might have the worst LauderdaleMatty : 3/8/2019 12:27 pm : link

Quote: defense in the league without vernon



is there anyone on that side of the ball that offensives will actively game plan against



i dont understand the dichotomy of going for it on offense and having the defense look like it does



The Giants D Sucked w him. Over paid and never healthy. Carter was going to get more snaps anyway. Losing a guy who played 8 and was invisable in half of the games they did play is addition by subtraction. Especially getting one of the best OG in the league.



Never mind the draft and FA are still to come In comment 14320600 jintz4life said:The Giants D Sucked w him. Over paid and never healthy. Carter was going to get more snaps anyway. Losing a guy who played 8 and was invisable in half of the games they did play is addition by subtraction. Especially getting one of the best OG in the league.Never mind the draft and FA are still to come

RE: . gmenatlarge : 3/8/2019 12:28 pm : link

Quote: If we can get Josh Rosen without giving up 6 overall... here's what I'd do. I'd trade some combo of picks for him. I'd take the best ER on the board @ 6 (hopefully Gary or Allen fall somehow), I'd sign Daryl Williams, and I'd look to add a vet CB. Keep Jamon Brown for depth or see if he can swing out to RT if we aren't able to lock up Williams.



Then I'd spend the rest of my draft capital looking for a WR, FS/SS and continue stocking the trenches.



All of a sudden, we have a functional OL, a rookie stud ER, a QB behind Eli, an elite RB, an elite WR... and I think we might be ready to start winning a few football games.



You still have to sign Brown (FA) and they probably won't have enough cap space after Williams, but I do agree with your take. In comment 14320611 arcarsenal said:You still have to sign Brown (FA) and they probably won't have enough cap space after Williams, but I do agree with your take.

RE: they might have the worst giantstock : 3/8/2019 12:28 pm : link

Quote: defense in the league without vernon



is there anyone on that side of the ball that offensives will actively game plan against



i dont understand the dichotomy of going for it on offense and having the defense look like it does



DIdn't KC show you last year? Or the Falcons in 2016? In comment 14320600 jintz4life said:DIdn't KC show you last year? Or the Falcons in 2016?

RE: Woo Hooo giants#1 : 3/8/2019 12:28 pm : link

Quote: this is beyond what I ever hoped the Giants could get for Vernon -- and in my opinion Vernon needed to go



But to acquire the Best Right Guard in the NFL for him -- that's outstanding!!!!



I like the move, but he's not even the best RG in the division. Martin is as good as it gets in the interior. In comment 14320674 gidiefor said:I like the move, but he's not even the best RG in the division. Martin is as good as it gets in the interior.

The next two years Carson53 : 3/8/2019 12:29 pm : link as cap hits, OV was $19,500,000 for 2019 & 2020.

Zeitler is $12,400,000 for 2019, and 14,400,000 for 2020.

I am not looking at 2021 on Zeitler, only going to compare

the next two years. Who knows what will happen in 2021.

Anybody who said it is a 'wash', should focus on the next two years IMO.



Per overthecap.com

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 3/8/2019 12:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320611 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





If we can get Josh Rosen without giving up 6 overall... here's what I'd do. I'd trade some combo of picks for him. I'd take the best ER on the board @ 6 (hopefully Gary or Allen fall somehow), I'd sign Daryl Williams, and I'd look to add a vet CB. Keep Jamon Brown for depth or see if he can swing out to RT if we aren't able to lock up Williams.



Then I'd spend the rest of my draft capital looking for a WR, FS/SS and continue stocking the trenches.



All of a sudden, we have a functional OL, a rookie stud ER, a QB behind Eli, an elite RB, an elite WR... and I think we might be ready to start winning a few football games.







You still have to sign Brown (FA) and they probably won't have enough cap space after Williams, but I do agree with your take.



They would if they cut Eli. Brown shouldn't be that expensive, either. It's doable. In comment 14320680 gmenatlarge said:They would if they cut Eli. Brown shouldn't be that expensive, either. It's doable.

Why would the Browns make this trade? moespree : 3/8/2019 12:30 pm : link Am I missing something? Maybe it's just my pro-Giants bias but I feel the Giants won this trade significantly. Zeitler is really fucking good and instantly improves the Giants. I know the Browns have a young G in the waiting to take his place, but seems a rather risky trade for them to make given them also having a young QB who needs protection.

I'm on board with arc's plan Kyle in NY : 3/8/2019 12:31 pm : link but haven't there been some whispers from our insiders that the Giants aren't enamored with Rosen? Doesn't seem likely to happen though it makes a lot of sense.



As for this trade, seems like a great deal. We saw this offense start to come around once the OL went from dreadful to at least functional. And that was still with a replacement level player at RT in Wheeler. Find an above average RT and all of a sudden this line looks pretty good and Saquon could be primed for a huge season.



Vernon was a good player that was way overpaid. Still though, we've now dumped two of our top three defenders. I don't necessarily disagree with any moves. But BPA on defense at #6 seems like the clear plan. We need talent on defense desperately.

Like the move ghost718 : 3/8/2019 12:31 pm : link Did not expect to get a player like Zeitler for the sour puss

Dottino has been ryanmkeane : 3/8/2019 12:32 pm : link pushing the no QB and draft DL at 6 narrative for weeks now and is doing again on twitter today. Not sure how much he actually knows

RE: . bw in dc : 3/8/2019 12:32 pm : link

Quote: I could go either way on Eli if we were to land Rosen.



It depends what you want 2019 to be. If you want to try and make the playoffs and win games, I think keeping Eli might actually be more prudent since it would protect us from a Rosen injury - but if cutting bait lets us stack the OL or find some DB's who are sorely needed, I'm fine with that too.



It would also be a bit of a circus with the 2 QB's, though... so, I get looking at it from that standpoint. I'm not married to keeping Eli here.



I see it as exactly like Goff-Rams.



New QB friendly coach, better toys, fresh start, etc. In comment 14320660 arcarsenal said:I see it as exactly like Goff-Rams.New QB friendly coach, better toys, fresh start, etc.

Great trade. ajr2456 : 3/8/2019 12:33 pm : link Now go get Rosen or Haskins.

RE: Why would the Browns make this trade? ryanmkeane : 3/8/2019 12:33 pm : link

Quote: Am I missing something? Maybe it's just my pro-Giants bias but I feel the Giants won this trade significantly. Zeitler is really fucking good and instantly improves the Giants. I know the Browns have a young G in the waiting to take his place, but seems a rather risky trade for them to make given them also having a young QB who needs protection.

Browns were probably going to cut Zeitler, so they get a useful DE in Vernon for this year with their playoff hopes. They can probably just cut Vernon after this year...so basically they got a nice player when healthy for Zeitler, when they would have probably gotten nothing for him as the alternative. In comment 14320690 moespree said:Browns were probably going to cut Zeitler, so they get a useful DE in Vernon for this year with their playoff hopes. They can probably just cut Vernon after this year...so basically they got a nice player when healthy for Zeitler, when they would have probably gotten nothing for him as the alternative.

RE: RE: they might have the worst jintz4life : 3/8/2019 12:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320600 jintz4life said:





Quote:





defense in the league without vernon



is there anyone on that side of the ball that offensives will actively game plan against



i dont understand the dichotomy of going for it on offense and having the defense look like it does







DIdn't KC show you last year? Or the Falcons in 2016?



wheres the mahomes on the roster



does anyone think eli is on the verge of an mvp level season In comment 14320682 giantstock said:wheres the mahomes on the rosterdoes anyone think eli is on the verge of an mvp level season

Have to get that RT in Free Agency now.... Simms11 : 3/8/2019 12:35 pm : link The Oline will finally have the pieces in place for the offense to shine, even with a declining Eli at the helm. Signing a RT in Free Agency will not preclude the Giants from drafting another RT and Guard either. I would suspect that the 4th round will be ideal for that depth. Would be nice to get Rosen for either a 2nd this year or next year and then draft Defense.

I don’t see us Sammo85 : 3/8/2019 12:36 pm : link drafting Haskins at 6 at all and it’s sounding like the initial reviews on him by the Giants at the combine weren’t sufficient for them to see a fit.

RE: I'm on board with arc's plan lax counsel : 3/8/2019 12:36 pm : link

Quote: but haven't there been some whispers from our insiders that the Giants aren't enamored with Rosen? Doesn't seem likely to happen though it makes a lot of sense.



As for this trade, seems like a great deal. We saw this offense start to come around once the OL went from dreadful to at least functional. And that was still with a replacement level player at RT in Wheeler. Find an above average RT and all of a sudden this line looks pretty good and Saquon could be primed for a huge season.



Vernon was a good player that was way overpaid. Still though, we've now dumped two of our top three defenders. I don't necessarily disagree with any moves. But BPA on defense at #6 seems like the clear plan. We need talent on defense desperately.



Who knows what the Giants really thought other than they were intrigued enough to have dinner with him prior to the draft (I don't know how much that means, but it seems like something). He was durable last year taking a beating that he shouldn't again face anytime soon. That should have answered some questions.



One thing missing is no one on the Cardinals actually said they are trading Rosen and even if they do the Giants will have competition from other teams. Of course the Giants could likely up end any team not willing to give up a first round pick with their second rounder, given the placement in that round. Nonetheless, its a wait and see. In comment 14320691 Kyle in NY said:Who knows what the Giants really thought other than they were intrigued enough to have dinner with him prior to the draft (I don't know how much that means, but it seems like something). He was durable last year taking a beating that he shouldn't again face anytime soon. That should have answered some questions.One thing missing is no one on the Cardinals actually said they are trading Rosen and even if they do the Giants will have competition from other teams. Of course the Giants could likely up end any team not willing to give up a first round pick with their second rounder, given the placement in that round. Nonetheless, its a wait and see.

Was this the root Pete in MD : 3/8/2019 12:37 pm : link of the trade rumblings all along and the talking heads just assumed OBJ was involved or did DG pull a bait and switch?

I gotta say that outside of Saquon Barkley... M.S. : 3/8/2019 12:38 pm : link

...this deal has got to be one of the best news stories we've heard in quite a while!!!







RE: Why would the Browns make this trade? Carson53 : 3/8/2019 12:38 pm : link

Quote: Am I missing something? Maybe it's just my pro-Giants bias but I feel the Giants won this trade significantly. Zeitler is really fucking good and instantly improves the Giants. I know the Browns have a young G in the waiting to take his place, but seems a rather risky trade for them to make given them also having a young QB who needs protection. .



Maybe they felt OV would be a good fit in their defense?

They also just released Jamie Collins.

With the defense Bettcher is trying to implement here,

Vernon was not a good fit playing as a stand up player.

This doesn't include cap implications. In comment 14320690 moespree said:Maybe they felt OV would be a good fit in their defense?They also just released Jamie Collins.With the defense Bettcher is trying to implement here,Vernon was not a good fit playing as a stand up player.This doesn't include cap implications.

RE: I don’t see us bw in dc : 3/8/2019 12:38 pm : link

Quote: drafting Haskins at 6 at all and it’s sounding like the initial reviews on him by the Giants at the combine weren’t sufficient for them to see a fit.



Where did you see this, btw? In comment 14320706 Sammo85 said:Where did you see this, btw?

RE: Dottino has been VinegarPeppers : 3/8/2019 12:39 pm : link



In comment

Quote: pushing the no QB and draft DL at 6 narrative for weeks now and is doing again on twitter today. Not sure how much he actually knows Edge Rusher at #6 or even try to move UP to get one of the top 3. Sweat would be my preference.In comment 14320693 ryanmkeane said:

First time in the last 50 years jc in c-ville : 3/8/2019 12:39 pm : link A Browns player NOT happy to be traded.



See the destination and the fact that both teams are headed in different directions.

Just imagine those Barkley runs RobCarpenter : 3/8/2019 12:41 pm : link When he doesn't have to shake off one tackler in the backfield.

RE: RE: Dottino has been Pan-handler : 3/8/2019 12:43 pm : link

Quote: Edge Rusher at #6 or even try to move UP to get one of the top 3. Sweat would be my preference.



In comment 14320693 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





pushing the no QB and draft DL at 6 narrative for weeks now and is doing again on twitter today. Not sure how much he actually knows







Sweat would be a ridiculous replacement for OV (if we somehow get our Qb of the future without using the top pick).



We'd have two edge rush guys blazing towards the Qb at 4.5 or less in Carter and Sweat. In comment 14320725 VinegarPeppers said:Sweat would be a ridiculous replacement for OV (if we somehow get our Qb of the future without using the top pick).We'd have two edge rush guys blazing towards the Qb at 4.5 or less in Carter and Sweat.

Trading UP ryanmkeane : 3/8/2019 12:43 pm : link for DL would be a disaster. There is great great value to be had by just staying pat. It's now Haskins or DL at 6

RE: Just imagine those Barkley runs Pan-handler : 3/8/2019 12:44 pm : link

Quote: When he doesn't have to shake off one tackler in the backfield.



LOL , how nice will that be. Hernandez and Zietler have a chance to be one of the top OG tandems in the entire NFL for a few years moving forward. In comment 14320727 RobCarpenter said:LOL , how nice will that be. Hernandez and Zietler have a chance to be one of the top OG tandems in the entire NFL for a few years moving forward.

RE: I don’t see us Pan-handler : 3/8/2019 12:45 pm : link

Quote: drafting Haskins at 6 at all and it’s sounding like the initial reviews on him by the Giants at the combine weren’t sufficient for them to see a fit.



No one Ive seen (of a legit reporting source) has reported anything of this nature. In comment 14320706 Sammo85 said:No one Ive seen (of a legit reporting source) has reported anything of this nature.

I know there were some cap questions... Lionhart28 : 3/8/2019 12:47 pm : link SIAP but this is an excellent medium-term move for the Giants...



OV had a cap hit of 19.5M this year, if cut/traded pre-June 1, 8M in dead money.



KZ had a cap hit (for the Browns) of 12.4M this year with 10.7M of dead money.



So this is what it looks like the next few years:



2019: +19.5M (OV cap) -8M (OV dead money) -10M (KZ salary). Net: +1.5M

2020: OV's cap hit was another 19.5M and KZ's is just 10M in salary. Net: +9.5M (if we kept OV)

2021: KZ 12M (salary)

RE: Just imagine those Barkley runs uther99 : 3/8/2019 12:48 pm : link

Quote: When he doesn't have to shake off one tackler in the backfield.



My thought as well, this will hopefully let Barkley be even more productive runner In comment 14320727 RobCarpenter said:My thought as well, this will hopefully let Barkley be even more productive runner

Zeitler is durable RobCarpenter : 3/8/2019 12:49 pm : link He hasn't missed a game since 2014.



Whereas Vernon missed 5 games in 2018 and 4 in 2017.

I did not expect santacruzom : 3/8/2019 12:50 pm : link to get anything of value for Vernon in a trade...



...but sometimes, the Browns remind you of their existence.

RE: RE: Just imagine those Barkley runs RobCarpenter : 3/8/2019 12:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320727 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





When he doesn't have to shake off one tackler in the backfield.







LOL , how nice will that be. Hernandez and Zietler have a chance to be one of the top OG tandems in the entire NFL for a few years moving forward.



I'll just settle for competent, but I agree these two make a nice OG tandem. In comment 14320737 Pan-handler said:I'll just settle for competent, but I agree these two make a nice OG tandem.

RE: RE: Just imagine those Barkley runs Simms11 : 3/8/2019 12:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320727 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





When he doesn't have to shake off one tackler in the backfield.







LOL , how nice will that be. Hernandez and Zietler have a chance to be one of the top OG tandems in the entire NFL for a few years moving forward.



Could we actually have a better interior Oline then Dallas or the rest of the NFC East for that matter? Halapio is the X-Factor IMO. The Giants were very high on him. I hope some experience at center will make him better this year. In comment 14320737 Pan-handler said:Could we actually have a better interior Oline then Dallas or the rest of the NFC East for that matter? Halapio is the X-Factor IMO. The Giants were very high on him. I hope some experience at center will make him better this year.

RE: . Jim in Forest Hills : 3/8/2019 12:52 pm : link

Quote: I could go either way on Eli if we were to land Rosen.



It depends what you want 2019 to be. If you want to try and make the playoffs and win games, I think keeping Eli might actually be more prudent since it would protect us from a Rosen injury - but if cutting bait lets us stack the OL or find some DB's who are sorely needed, I'm fine with that too.



It would also be a bit of a circus with the 2 QB's, though... so, I get looking at it from that standpoint. I'm not married to keeping Eli here.



If they traded for Rosen and kept Eli, I don't see how that makes sense. Rosen has had a year in the NFL. Why waste a cost controlled year. IF that happens, they have to cut Eli. In comment 14320660 arcarsenal said:If they traded for Rosen and kept Eli, I don't see how that makes sense. Rosen has had a year in the NFL. Why waste a cost controlled year. IF that happens, they have to cut Eli.

RE: Great news Anando : 3/8/2019 12:54 pm : link

Quote: F that kneeler!



I sincerely hope that is sarcasm... In comment 14320769 GeneInCal said:I sincerely hope that is sarcasm...

So we basically have three good options now... ryanmkeane : 3/8/2019 12:54 pm : link 1. Draft Haskins, DL in round 2 (think Zach Allen), sign RT

2. Draft DL at 6, RT at 37, figure out QB in 2020

3. Draft DL at 6, trade for Rosen, sign RT

RE: RE: RE: Just imagine those Barkley runs uther99 : 3/8/2019 12:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320737 Pan-handler said:





Quote:





In comment 14320727 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





When he doesn't have to shake off one tackler in the backfield.







LOL , how nice will that be. Hernandez and Zietler have a chance to be one of the top OG tandems in the entire NFL for a few years moving forward.







Could we actually have a better interior Oline then Dallas or the rest of the NFC East for that matter? Halapio is the X-Factor IMO. The Giants were very high on him. I hope some experience at center will make him better this year.



Still need a RT , Wheeler cannot start In comment 14320764 Simms11 said:Still need a RT , Wheeler cannot start

RE: Zeitler is durable giants#1 : 3/8/2019 12:55 pm : link

Quote: He hasn't missed a game since 2014.



Whereas Vernon missed 5 games in 2018 and 4 in 2017.



Vernon had never missed a game when we signed him... In comment 14320756 RobCarpenter said:Vernon had never missed a game when we signed him...

Dorsey vs. Gettleman jcn56 : 3/8/2019 12:56 pm : link I think Dorsey's already proven he's better at his job - let's see how this one holds up.

Strengthens our Offense immensly Simms11 : 3/8/2019 12:58 pm : link but further weakens an already weak Defense. Our defense needs tons of help now and we've got limited resources to do it. I think Rosen might be in the conversation now for perhaps a #1 or #2 next year. I find it hard to believe the Giants will go QB in the First when this is a Defense rich draft.

RE: So we basically have three good options now... Pan-handler : 3/8/2019 12:59 pm : link

Quote: 1. Draft Haskins, DL in round 2 (think Zach Allen), sign RT

2. Draft DL at 6, RT at 37, figure out QB in 2020

3. Draft DL at 6, trade for Rosen, sign RT



Would be quite surprised if it wasn't close to one of those 3. I wouldn't discount a surprise QB like Carr either if Oak wanted to give Gruden a new QB. We heard the Carr rumor for OBJ already. In comment 14320777 ryanmkeane said:Would be quite surprised if it wasn't close to one of those 3. I wouldn't discount a surprise QB like Carr either if Oak wanted to give Gruden a new QB. We heard the Carr rumor for OBJ already.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Just imagine those Barkley runs Simms11 : 3/8/2019 12:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320764 Simms11 said:





Quote:





In comment 14320737 Pan-handler said:





Quote:





In comment 14320727 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





When he doesn't have to shake off one tackler in the backfield.







LOL , how nice will that be. Hernandez and Zietler have a chance to be one of the top OG tandems in the entire NFL for a few years moving forward.







Could we actually have a better interior Oline then Dallas or the rest of the NFC East for that matter? Halapio is the X-Factor IMO. The Giants were very high on him. I hope some experience at center will make him better this year.







Still need a RT , Wheeler cannot start



I said interior Oline. RT is a must now. In comment 14320780 uther99 said:I said interior Oline. RT is a must now.

RE: RE: RE: Just imagine those Barkley runs Pan-handler : 3/8/2019 1:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320737 Pan-handler said:





Quote:





In comment 14320727 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





When he doesn't have to shake off one tackler in the backfield.







LOL , how nice will that be. Hernandez and Zietler have a chance to be one of the top OG tandems in the entire NFL for a few years moving forward.







I'll just settle for competent, but I agree these two make a nice OG tandem.



I know it's hard to believe with how long the OL has been horrific for but competent would be a pretty big let down with the talent level with these 2 OGs. In comment 14320761 RobCarpenter said:I know it's hard to believe with how long the OL has been horrific for but competent would be a pretty big let down with the talent level with these 2 OGs.

Love this move WillVAB : 3/8/2019 1:03 pm : link now Draft ER at 6 and 37 and the Giants are cooking.





Dottino knows nothing, its his opinion Dave on the UWS : 3/8/2019 1:04 pm : link can't believe I agree with BOTH bw and Terps on this thread. I would make a push for Rosen anything other than our #6 is fine with me. Ideally the Biggest holes on the team will be filled before the draft. Than if Haskins falls in their laps (assuming no Rosen trade) they can pull the trigger.

Their were reports that the Giants were VERY impressed with Haskins from the Fri nite meeting, then Shula worked with him before the throwing drills the next morning. Doesn't sound like they had "little interest" to me.

RE: Love this move Mr. Nickels : 3/8/2019 1:06 pm : link

Quote: now Draft ER at 6 and 37 and the Giants are cooking.





We only need one. In comment 14320812 WillVAB said:We only need one.

RE: I did not expect Gmen88 : 3/8/2019 1:07 pm : link

Quote: to get anything of value for Vernon in a trade...



...but sometimes, the Browns remind you of their existence.



The browns are actually very well set up right now... In comment 14320758 santacruzom said:The browns are actually very well set up right now...

RE: RE: Love this move Rjanyg : 3/8/2019 1:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320812 WillVAB said:





Quote:





now Draft ER at 6 and 37 and the Giants are cooking.









We only need one.



We only have Carter and Martin as ER. We need 2. My guess is a free agent and a draft pick. In comment 14320820 Mr. Nickels said:We only have Carter and Martin as ER. We need 2. My guess is a free agent and a draft pick.

RE: Strengthens our Offense immensly BillKo : 3/8/2019 1:17 pm : link

Quote: but further weakens an already weak Defense. Our defense needs tons of help now and we've got limited resources to do it. I think Rosen might be in the conversation now for perhaps a #1 or #2 next year. I find it hard to believe the Giants will go QB in the First when this is a Defense rich draft.



Best defense is a good offense? I say that because of a few reasons:



Vernon couldn't stay healthy.



A good OL protects the ball and clock and can make it easier on your offense.



Vernon is good in theory, but he's one of those guys that is always going to tease you.



I think we improved our team overall with this move. In comment 14320793 Simms11 said:Best defense is a good offense? I say that because of a few reasons:Vernon couldn't stay healthy.A good OL protects the ball and clock and can make it easier on your offense.Vernon is good in theory, but he's one of those guys that is always going to tease you.I think we improved our team overall with this move.

RE: Strengthens our Offense immensly RobCarpenter : 3/8/2019 1:18 pm : link

Quote: but further weakens an already weak Defense. Our defense needs tons of help now and we've got limited resources to do it. I think Rosen might be in the conversation now for perhaps a #1 or #2 next year. I find it hard to believe the Giants will go QB in the First when this is a Defense rich draft.



It's not as if Vernon helped the team protect leads late in games. In comment 14320793 Simms11 said:It's not as if Vernon helped the team protect leads late in games.

RE: RE: Love this move UConn4523 : 3/8/2019 1:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320812 WillVAB said:





Quote:





now Draft ER at 6 and 37 and the Giants are cooking.









We only need one.



I’d definitely want 2. Maybe not with our first two picks, but we have to add 2 in this draft/FA, one of which early in the draft. In comment 14320820 Mr. Nickels said:I’d definitely want 2. Maybe not with our first two picks, but we have to add 2 in this draft/FA, one of which early in the draft.

RE: RE: Love this move Ten Ton Hammer : 3/8/2019 1:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320812 WillVAB said:





Quote:





now Draft ER at 6 and 37 and the Giants are cooking.









We only need one.



According to what that you've seen are the Giants in good shape with one pass rusher? In comment 14320820 Mr. Nickels said:According to what that you've seen are the Giants in good shape with one pass rusher?

Even if Cards are in love with Murray, no way they trade him before Ivan15 : 3/8/2019 1:20 pm : link the draft. He could be hit by a bus on the way to the draft.

I would still sign Brown... EricJ : 3/8/2019 1:22 pm : link we are one injury away from needing him. One of the issues on this team has been depth

And Eli isn’t leaving until the Giants have another QB unless Ivan15 : 3/8/2019 1:23 pm : link DG offers a contract extension that Eli won’t accept.

RE: RE: Love this move WillVAB : 3/8/2019 1:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320812 WillVAB said:





Quote:





now Draft ER at 6 and 37 and the Giants are cooking.









We only need one.



The Giants need multiple pass rushers and they need a 3-4 DE, preferably who can rush the passer.



Allen at 6 and Zack Allen at 40 would be the optimal play. In comment 14320820 Mr. Nickels said:The Giants need multiple pass rushers and they need a 3-4 DE, preferably who can rush the passer.Allen at 6 and Zack Allen at 40 would be the optimal play.

RE: I did not expect Brown Recluse : 3/8/2019 1:25 pm : link

Quote: to get anything of value for Vernon in a trade...



...but sometimes, the Browns remind you of their existence.



Vernon really isn't a bad player. For whatever reason, he just couldn't stay healthy here (never had an issue in Miami) and due to the Giants tight salary cap restraints, they had to part ways. If he stays healthy in Cleveland though, he should be able to help them out with Garrett on the other side.



He's a good dude and I wish him well. In comment 14320758 santacruzom said:Vernon really isn't a bad player. For whatever reason, he just couldn't stay healthy here (never had an issue in Miami) and due to the Giants tight salary cap restraints, they had to part ways. If he stays healthy in Cleveland though, he should be able to help them out with Garrett on the other side.He's a good dude and I wish him well.

RE: I would still sign Brown... WillVAB : 3/8/2019 1:25 pm : link

Quote: we are one injury away from needing him. One of the issues on this team has been depth



That’s what the late round picks will be for. In comment 14320866 EricJ said:That’s what the late round picks will be for.

... CromartiesKid21 : 3/8/2019 1:28 pm : link - Trade next year's 2nd and a 5th this year for Rosen



- Sign JuWan James or Darryl Williams for RT



- Draft Montez Sweat at #6 (Doubt Josh Allen is there)



- Draft Zach Allen at #34



- With the 3 5th Rounders remaining grab OL/DL prospects



Roll the dice with Eli one more time. If he looks shot after the first 6 weeks with now a proven starting NFL OL then start the Rosen era.

Rosen now walks into a Goff-esque scenario with a veteran OL in front of him along with playmakers surrounding him

The Giants still have a big hole at RT and a smaller hole at C, 81_Great_Dane : 3/8/2019 1:28 pm : link but free agency and the draft are still ahead.

Our QB of the future might have a decent OL Dave in Hoboken : 3/8/2019 1:28 pm : link to work behind next season. Let's hope. Now, go get the QB.

RE: ... yatqb : 3/8/2019 1:41 pm : link

Quote: - Trade next year's 2nd and a 5th this year for Rosen



- Sign JuWan James or Darryl Williams for RT



- Draft Montez Sweat at #6 (Doubt Josh Allen is there)



- Draft Zach Allen at #34



- With the 3 5th Rounders remaining grab OL/DL prospects



Roll the dice with Eli one more time. If he looks shot after the first 6 weeks with now a proven starting NFL OL then start the Rosen era.

Rosen now walks into a Goff-esque scenario with a veteran OL in front of him along with playmakers surrounding him



Well, we'd still need 3/4 of a defensive backfield. Lots of holes to fill. In comment 14320887 CromartiesKid21 said:Well, we'd still need 3/4 of a defensive backfield. Lots of holes to fill.

What TommyWiseau : 3/8/2019 1:46 pm : link A fucking move DG. Finally we have something forming on the Oline. Sign Williams to play OT, draft a Center to compete with Halapio. Resign Jamon to be the backup.

RE: This is the right move. NYG007 : 3/8/2019 1:50 pm : link

Quote: Now what's up next?



This offense is a good starting RT and C away from being very good.. even with Eli at QB.



But boy.. this defense might be the worst in the league right now.. not that OV and Landon was going to make it a top 10 defense.. but now we have ZERO proven playmakers outside of Jack Rabbit, who I personally thought I seen declining last season.



I would..



1. If I can identify a Center and/or Right Tackle in free agency, do whatever I can to get them, period.



2. If I can identify a franchise QB in the draft, take him, give up future picks if neccessary to acquire him even.



3. Go all out on defense in this year's draft.



I trust DG, I've liked most of his moves this far. Excited to see what happens next.



Our 2018 Defense was the worst in the league. Anyone makes us better. I'll miss Collins, but he wanted 11m + per season, LMFAO. We can get 3-4 plays for him, that can actually cover. LC was a keeper, just at 6m per, not 11m.



This trade is absolutely stellar on ALL levels. In comment 14320551 90.Cal said:Our 2018 Defense was the worst in the league. Anyone makes us better. I'll miss Collins, but he wanted 11m + per season, LMFAO. We can get 3-4 plays for him, that can actually cover. LC was a keeper, just at 6m per, not 11m.This trade is absolutely stellar on ALL levels.

RE: RE: Just imagine those Barkley runs santacruzom : 3/8/2019 1:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320727 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





When he doesn't have to shake off one tackler in the backfield.







LOL , how nice will that be. Hernandez and Zietler have a chance to be one of the top OG tandems in the entire NFL for a few years moving forward.



Due to the trajectories of recent promising young players on the Giants, I'm just hopeful Hernandez won't be an average player by year 3. In comment 14320737 Pan-handler said:Due to the trajectories of recent promising young players on the Giants, I'm just hopeful Hernandez won't be an average player by year 3.

I don't know what Vernon will do in Cleveland, Go Terps : 3/8/2019 1:53 pm : link but his presence here was a net negative. I would have taken a broken JUGS machine for him.

My question is... dep026 : 3/8/2019 1:54 pm : link why was Cleveland looking to get rid of him if he was productive on an upcoming team with a young QB?

RE: My question is... Brown Recluse : 3/8/2019 1:56 pm : link

Quote: why was Cleveland looking to get rid of him if he was productive on an upcoming team with a young QB?



If you've got a young guy who can step in, there's no need to re-sign him. In comment 14320979 dep026 said:If you've got a young guy who can step in, there's no need to re-sign him.

RE: I don't know what Vernon will do in Cleveland, Simms11 : 3/8/2019 1:57 pm : link

Quote: but his presence here was a net negative. I would have taken a broken JUGS machine for him.



I don't know about that. He was solid in 2016 and not bad last year. Injuries got the better of him and I think the new 3-4 system with him back at OLB might have had something to do with his drop off. In comment 14320974 Go Terps said:I don't know about that. He was solid in 2016 and not bad last year. Injuries got the better of him and I think the new 3-4 system with him back at OLB might have had something to do with his drop off.

RE: My question is... The_Boss : 3/8/2019 1:58 pm : link

Quote: why was Cleveland looking to get rid of him if he was productive on an upcoming team with a young QB?



They had a younger guy they felt could be just as good. Corbett, I think? In comment 14320979 dep026 said:They had a younger guy they felt could be just as good. Corbett, I think?

Thank you.... dep026 : 3/8/2019 2:01 pm : link well who cares now. We got a good OL. Keep building the team. Get better each year.

RE: RE: My question is... mfsd : 3/8/2019 2:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320979 dep026 said:





Quote:





why was Cleveland looking to get rid of him if he was productive on an upcoming team with a young QB?







If you've got a young guy who can step in, there's no need to re-sign him.



Yup, plus with Garrett on one side, they don’t need Vernon to be their best and only pass rusher, the role the Giants were stuck with him in last year.



Trade makes sense for both sides, but seems like a home run for the Giants. Lock down another OL spot with a rock solid guy, save a little cap space, eliminate an overpaid, injury prone drag on the roster. In comment 14320984 Brown Recluse said:Yup, plus with Garrett on one side, they don’t need Vernon to be their best and only pass rusher, the role the Giants were stuck with him in last year.Trade makes sense for both sides, but seems like a home run for the Giants. Lock down another OL spot with a rock solid guy, save a little cap space, eliminate an overpaid, injury prone drag on the roster.

RE: RE: My question is... GFAN52 : 3/8/2019 2:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320979 dep026 said:





Quote:





why was Cleveland looking to get rid of him if he was productive on an upcoming team with a young QB?







They had a younger guy they felt could be just as good. Corbett, I think?



Austin Corbett was their 2nd pick (#33 overall) in 2018. In comment 14320991 The_Boss said:Austin Corbett was their 2nd pick (#33 overall) in 2018.

DG the genius!! Bubba : 3/8/2019 2:03 pm : link What a difference a day makes on BBI.

RE: My question is... giants#1 : 3/8/2019 2:05 pm : link

Quote: why was Cleveland looking to get rid of him if he was productive on an upcoming team with a young QB?



They drafted Austin Corbett in the 2nd round last season and he played well in limited duty at RT(?) last season, but feel his best position is RG. And their LG is Joel Bitonio so it's not like they have a huge hole there either. In comment 14320979 dep026 said:They drafted Austin Corbett in the 2nd round last season and he played well in limited duty at RT(?) last season, but feel his best position is RG. And their LG is Joel Bitonio so it's not like they have a huge hole there either.

RE: Dorsey vs. Gettleman Big Blue in MD : 3/8/2019 2:05 pm : link

Quote: I think Dorsey's already proven he's better at his job - let's see how this one holds up.



Based upon what? The shit show that Gettleman inherited. Give the guy a minute. How long has it taken the Browns to even become relevant. DO you realize how bad this roster had become due to Reese's ineptitude. You can't change the world when saddled with a poorly managed salary cap and tons of players that shouldn't even be in the league. Give the guy three years. We will have an O line, Defensive front 7 and a new QB. Book it! In comment 14320788 jcn56 said:Based upon what? The shit show that Gettleman inherited. Give the guy a minute. How long has it taken the Browns to even become relevant. DO you realize how bad this roster had become due to Reese's ineptitude. You can't change the world when saddled with a poorly managed salary cap and tons of players that shouldn't even be in the league. Give the guy three years. We will have an O line, Defensive front 7 and a new QB. Book it!

RE: RE: I don't know what Vernon will do in Cleveland, WillVAB : 3/8/2019 2:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320974 Go Terps said:





Quote:





but his presence here was a net negative. I would have taken a broken JUGS machine for him.







I don't know about that. He was solid in 2016 and not bad last year. Injuries got the better of him and I think the new 3-4 system with him back at OLB might have had something to do with his drop off.



Vernon was good (not elite) in 16 and sucked after that.



I know he’s a PFF golden boy but the guy simply doesn’t make plays. The Giants need playmakers — not guys who get made up stats. In comment 14320988 Simms11 said:Vernon was good (not elite) in 16 and sucked after that.I know he’s a PFF golden boy but the guy simply doesn’t make plays. The Giants need playmakers — not guys who get made up stats.

RE: My question is... Gmen88 : 3/8/2019 2:15 pm : link

Quote: why was Cleveland looking to get rid of him if he was productive on an upcoming team with a young QB?



This is my concern as well. Do they know something we don't? In comment 14320979 dep026 said:This is my concern as well. Do they know something we don't?

Seems like a good move on the surface Greg from LI : 3/8/2019 2:20 pm : link I'm share dep's curiosity as to why Cleveland is getting rid of him, but it definitely seems like a step up for the OL.

Zeitler stretch234 : 3/8/2019 2:22 pm : link This is a very good trade because you are getting a good player back at a position of need for a player that for all intent purposes was really not wanted here



Plus, Zeitler has been far healthier



Plus, you get out of the Vernon contract



plus, you still have FA dollars

RE: Seems like a good move on the surface giants#1 : 3/8/2019 2:30 pm : link

Quote: I'm share dep's curiosity as to why Cleveland is getting rid of him, but it definitely seems like a step up for the OL.



Better too soon, than too late and they drafted Corbett last season. And their LG Bitonio is only 27 and signed for less and for longer than Zeitler. In comment 14321056 Greg from LI said:Better too soon, than too late and they drafted Corbett last season. And their LG Bitonio is only 27 and signed for less and for longer than Zeitler.

RE: RE: My question is... Brown Recluse : 3/8/2019 2:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320979 dep026 said:





Quote:





why was Cleveland looking to get rid of him if he was productive on an upcoming team with a young QB?







This is my concern as well. Do they know something we don't?



Jesus Christ. This is simple.



The Browns drafted Austin Corbett in the 2nd round last year and obviously feel he is ready to step in. Why keep a 29 year old expensive Guard when you can replace him with a 2nd year guy?



I know Giant fans, you aren't used to this because Jerry Reese's drafted players never stayed on the roster long enough to replace anyone. But this trade has nothing to do with Zeitler as a player. In comment 14321041 Gmen88 said:Jesus Christ. This is simple.The Browns drafted Austin Corbett in the 2nd round last year and obviously feel he is ready to step in. Why keep a 29 year old expensive Guard when you can replace him with a 2nd year guy?I know Giant fans, you aren't used to this because Jerry Reese's drafted players never stayed on the roster long enough to replace anyone. But this trade has nothing to do with Zeitler as a player.

Why would you expect Giants fans to have an in-depth knowledge Greg from LI : 3/8/2019 2:31 pm : link of the Browns OL depth chart? How the hell would I know who they picked in the second last year? That's why I asked the question.

RE: RE: I did not expect Coach Red Beaulieu : 3/8/2019 2:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320758 santacruzom said:





Quote:





to get anything of value for Vernon in a trade...



...but sometimes, the Browns remind you of their existence.







Vernon really isn't a bad player. For whatever reason, he just couldn't stay healthy here (never had an issue in Miami) and due to the Giants tight salary cap restraints, they had to part ways. If he stays healthy in Cleveland though, he should be able to help them out with Garrett on the other side.



He's a good dude and I wish him well.

As a player ages and gets more injured is definitely a concern, especially at arguably the most physical position outside of rb. In comment 14320877 Brown Recluse said:As a player ages and gets more injured is definitely a concern, especially at arguably the most physical position outside of rb.

They have a replacement GGGmen : 3/8/2019 2:36 pm : link The Browns drafted a G in the 2nd that they want to get in the lineup. Corbett.

RE: So we basically have three good options now... giantstock : 3/8/2019 2:40 pm : link

Quote: 1. Draft Haskins, DL in round 2 (think Zach Allen), sign RT

2. Draft DL at 6, RT at 37, figure out QB in 2020

3. Draft DL at 6, trade for Rosen, sign RT



Not a fan of Zach Allen but overall I like your ideas. but I'd like to add that at this moment Murray would be okay vs Haskins as a 1st pick right now too. Or a number 4 option:



4. Draft DL at 6, trade up for Devin Bush end of rd 1, sign RT, figure out QB in 2020. In comment 14320777 ryanmkeane said:Not a fan of Zach Allen but overall I like your ideas. but I'd like to add that at this moment Murray would be okay vs Haskins as a 1st pick right now too. Or a number 4 option:4. Draft DL at 6, trade up for Devin Bush end of rd 1, sign RT, figure out QB in 2020.

I love the notion of player-for-player trades FranknWeezer : 3/8/2019 2:40 pm : link



And good that the 4th we swapped for a 5 wasn't our high-round pick, but the one we got from the Saints for Apple.



Interestingly, the Browns have been somewhat of a vet OL pipeline for us...we previously brought in Barry Stokes and some guy named Shaun O'Hara off their OL.



Would still like to have Jamon Brown back. Let Greco go in FA and have Brown as a swing guard. Really wonder, though, if he projects to RT.



FWIW, he's working out with his Giants teammates and has expressed a desire to return to NYG. See video

I love the notion of player-for-player trades and wish we saw more of this in today's NFL. Both teams feel like they instantly got better. The way it should be.

And good that the 4th we swapped for a 5 wasn't our high-round pick, but the one we got from the Saints for Apple.

Interestingly, the Browns have been somewhat of a vet OL pipeline for us...we previously brought in Barry Stokes and some guy named Shaun O'Hara off their OL.

Would still like to have Jamon Brown back. Let Greco go in FA and have Brown as a swing guard. Really wonder, though, if he projects to RT.

FWIW, he's working out with his Giants teammates and has expressed a desire to return to NYG.

RE: RE: . Mike from Ohio : 3/8/2019 2:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320611 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





If we can get Josh Rosen without giving up 6 overall... here's what I'd do. I'd trade some combo of picks for him. I'd take the best ER on the board @ 6 (hopefully Gary or Allen fall somehow), I'd sign Daryl Williams, and I'd look to add a vet CB. Keep Jamon Brown for depth or see if he can swing out to RT if we aren't able to lock up Williams.



Then I'd spend the rest of my draft capital looking for a WR, FS/SS and continue stocking the trenches.



All of a sudden, we have a functional OL, a rookie stud ER, a QB behind Eli, an elite RB, an elite WR... and I think we might be ready to start winning a few football games.







Why keep Eli in that scenario? Use the savings from his cap relief to further build out.



Throw Rosen right into the deep end...



This pains me to say, but agree completely with bw. If you do trade for Rosen there is zero reason to keep Eli. In comment 14320628 bw in dc said:This pains me to say, but agree completely with bw. If you do trade for Rosen there is zero reason to keep Eli.

RE: Love this move. dpinzow : 3/8/2019 2:49 pm : link

Quote: The thought of Barkley running behind Big Will and Zeitler has me drooling...



Any centers available as well? Halapio is a good backup but not sure he’s a starting C In comment 14320687 Ryan in Albany said:Any centers available as well? Halapio is a good backup but not sure he’s a starting C

RE: RE: Now the line SHO'NUFF : 3/8/2019 2:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320477 Mr. Nickels said:





Quote:





has two former 1st round picks and a very high 2nd







Our old line had that too, they just sucked.



BWHAHAHA!!!



/THREAD In comment 14320479 Britt in VA said:BWHAHAHA!!!/THREAD

solid trade for the direction this team wants to go giantsFC : 3/8/2019 2:53 pm : link Vernon and that shite contract were always a bad fit and disapointment. Addition by subtraction just from a negativity correlation stand point.



And adding a solid interior lineman means one less position to battle in FA or hope falls into draft slot.



Makes for a more interesting 1st round pick too. If that OT is there...or pass rusher is now def a need or go w QB.



Pretty fun.

Browns fans mittenedman : 3/8/2019 2:54 pm : link are pissed. Seeing lots of "First move by Dorsey I don't like." Zeitler still playing at a very high level.

RE: RE: . ColHowPepper : 3/8/2019 3:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320611 arcarsenal said:

Quote:

If we can get Josh Rosen without giving up 6 overall... here's what I'd do. I'd trade some combo of picks for him. I'd take the best ER on the board @ 6 (hopefully Gary or Allen fall somehow), I'd sign Daryl Williams, and I'd look to add a vet CB. Keep Jamon Brown for depth or see if he can swing out to RT if we aren't able to lock up Williams....////

This is my ideal scenario It would be ideal, but I'm not sure it's realistic, unless the combo of picks includes next year's #2 as well. In comment 14320627 ryanmkeane said:It would be ideal, but I'm not sure it's realistic, unless the combo of picks includes next year's #2 as well.

RE: . ColHowPepper : 3/8/2019 3:19 pm : link

Quote: I could go either way on Eli if we were to land Rosen.



It depends what you want 2019 to be. If you want to try and make the playoffs and win games, I think keeping Eli might actually be more prudent since it would protect us from a Rosen injury - but if cutting bait lets us stack the OL or find some DB's who are sorely needed, I'm fine with that too. Giants have been shorting a re-build for six years now. Our QB's play has been in decline and he takes up a ton of cap space. It's time for the Maras to stop holding on to the past. In comment 14320660 arcarsenal said:Giants have been shorting a re-build for six years now. Our QB's play has been in decline and he takes up a ton of cap space. It's time for the Maras to stop holding on to the past.

One thing is for sure ryanmkeane : 3/8/2019 3:22 pm : link we will have 5 less personal foul penalties this year

This is strong signal ... Manny in CA : 3/8/2019 3:24 pm : link

That "edge" is a priority in this draft (which has a strong Edge group - Bosa, Allen, Ferrell, Sweat).



QB is just going to have to wait, unless a good one slips to the 2nd round.

Manny I think joeinpa : 3/8/2019 3:31 pm : link You re correct



Unless they get Rosen.

RE: Good Boy Cord : 3/8/2019 3:33 pm : link

Quote: He can go kneel in Cleveland !



Get off my yard!! Sit down!! In comment 14321107 Bluesbreaker said:Get off my yard!! Sit down!!

RE: I don't know what Vernon will do in Cleveland, RobCarpenter : 3/8/2019 3:40 pm : link

Quote: but his presence here was a net negative. I would have taken a broken JUGS machine for him.



I know what he'll do..



In comment 14320974 Go Terps said:I know what he'll do..

RE: RE: So we basically have three good options now... RobCarpenter : 3/8/2019 3:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320777 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





1. Draft Haskins, DL in round 2 (think Zach Allen), sign RT

2. Draft DL at 6, RT at 37, figure out QB in 2020

3. Draft DL at 6, trade for Rosen, sign RT







Not a fan of Zach Allen but overall I like your ideas. but I'd like to add that at this moment Murray would be okay vs Haskins as a 1st pick right now too. Or a number 4 option:



4. Draft DL at 6, trade up for Devin Bush end of rd 1, sign RT, figure out QB in 2020.



Can see them picking Haskins at #6 and trading up for Bush - who may even fall out of the first b/c of his height. Having Bush at LB would be awesome. In comment 14321097 giantstock said:Can see them picking Haskins at #6 and trading up for Bush - who may even fall out of the first b/c of his height. Having Bush at LB would be awesome.

I'll miss him setting the edge on running plays RobCarpenter : 3/8/2019 3:46 pm : link

Unless Bosa, Allen, or Q Williams are available, ryanmkeane : 3/8/2019 3:46 pm : link in which case we sprint to the podium, I think that based on Gettleman's preference for big dudes up front, Gary will be the pick. And I think most of us will be damn pleased with that

RE: Unless Bosa, Allen, or Q Williams are available, Pan-handler : 3/8/2019 3:50 pm : link

Quote: in which case we sprint to the podium, I think that based on Gettleman's preference for big dudes up front, Gary will be the pick. And I think most of us will be damn pleased with that



Oh my goodness no. It'd be Montez Sweat...Giants have been low key all over that. That is if we dont go QB first. In comment 14321243 ryanmkeane said:Oh my goodness no. It'd be Montez Sweat...Giants have been low key all over that. That is if we dont go QB first.

RE: RE: RE: . bw in dc : 3/8/2019 3:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320628 bw in dc said:





Quote:





In comment 14320611 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





If we can get Josh Rosen without giving up 6 overall... here's what I'd do. I'd trade some combo of picks for him. I'd take the best ER on the board @ 6 (hopefully Gary or Allen fall somehow), I'd sign Daryl Williams, and I'd look to add a vet CB. Keep Jamon Brown for depth or see if he can swing out to RT if we aren't able to lock up Williams.



Then I'd spend the rest of my draft capital looking for a WR, FS/SS and continue stocking the trenches.



All of a sudden, we have a functional OL, a rookie stud ER, a QB behind Eli, an elite RB, an elite WR... and I think we might be ready to start winning a few football games.







Why keep Eli in that scenario? Use the savings from his cap relief to further build out.



Throw Rosen right into the deep end...







This pains me to say, but agree completely with bw. If you do trade for Rosen there is zero reason to keep Eli.



Are you feeling okay? ;) In comment 14321106 Mike from Ohio said:Are you feeling okay? ;)

RE: I love the notion of player-for-player trades Masshole Mike : 3/8/2019 3:59 pm : link

Quote: and wish we saw more of this in today's NFL. Both teams feel like they instantly got better. The way it should be.



And good that the 4th we swapped for a 5 wasn't our high-round pick, but the one we got from the Saints for Apple.



Interestingly, the Browns have been somewhat of a vet OL pipeline for us...we previously brought in Barry Stokes and some guy named Shaun O'Hara off their OL.



Would still like to have Jamon Brown back. Let Greco go in FA and have Brown as a swing guard. Really wonder, though, if he projects to RT.



FWIW, he's working out with his Giants teammates and has expressed a desire to return to NYG. See video Jamon Brown - ( New Window )



He was drafted as a tackle and started a bunch of games there but was disappointing so chargers kicked him inside. Prob what shoulda happened w Flowers In comment 14321098 FranknWeezer said:He was drafted as a tackle and started a bunch of games there but was disappointing so chargers kicked him inside. Prob what shoulda happened w Flowers

RE: RE: Dorsey vs. Gettleman jcn56 : 3/8/2019 4:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14320788 jcn56 said:





Quote:





I think Dorsey's already proven he's better at his job - let's see how this one holds up.







Based upon what? The shit show that Gettleman inherited. Give the guy a minute. How long has it taken the Browns to even become relevant. DO you realize how bad this roster had become due to Reese's ineptitude. You can't change the world when saddled with a poorly managed salary cap and tons of players that shouldn't even be in the league. Give the guy three years. We will have an O line, Defensive front 7 and a new QB. Book it!



Gettleman took a bad situation and made it worse last year. Let's see what he does this year.



In Carolina he took a team that someone else assembled, and was quickly shown the door not too long after a SB appearance. Dorsey laid the foundation for the Chiefs.



As GMs, pretty sure it's hard to argue against Dorsey's results so far. In comment 14321016 Big Blue in MD said:Gettleman took a bad situation and made it worse last year. Let's see what he does this year.In Carolina he took a team that someone else assembled, and was quickly shown the door not too long after a SB appearance. Dorsey laid the foundation for the Chiefs.As GMs, pretty sure it's hard to argue against Dorsey's results so far.

--- Peppers : 3/8/2019 4:09 pm : link Dorsey shot for Beckham but settled with Vernon..



Both GMs got the best they could in return for contracts they wanted out of.

This trade does not save much on 2019 cap space kdog77 : 3/8/2019 4:12 pm : link but at least we get something of value for OV to fill position of need with a Guard in his prime at reasonable cost for next 3 years. Browns can probably eat OV's 15.5M salary this year and cut him without any dead money if he suffers another pre-season ankle sprain.

RE: This is strong signal ... shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/8/2019 4:17 pm : link

Quote:

That "edge" is a priority in this draft (which has a strong Edge group - Bosa, Allen, Ferrell, Sweat).



QB is just going to have to wait, unless a good one slips to the 2nd round.



I tend to agree. I don't even think it's a 2nd round thing... it's either Rosen or next year. In comment 14321195 Manny in CA said:I tend to agree. I don't even think it's a 2nd round thing... it's either Rosen or next year.

Now its an Edge rusher BigBlueCane : 3/8/2019 4:21 pm : link or Taylor perhaps to eventually replace Solder.



In either case, I think Jones in the 2nd fits for the QB pick if they want one.

There is just to much defensive talent in this draft Chip : 3/8/2019 4:25 pm : link not to go defense in the 2nd round as well. With the glut of safeties in free agency their value should go down.

RE: This is strong signal ... Gatorade Dunk : 3/8/2019 4:39 pm : link

Quote:

That "edge" is a priority in this draft (which has a strong Edge group - Bosa, Allen, Ferrell, Sweat).



QB is just going to have to wait, unless a good one slips to the 2nd round.

It's not a signal of anything other than DG believing that KZ helps the team more than OV. Anything else inferred (in any direction) is simply a matter of trying too hard to read between the lines. In comment 14321195 Manny in CA said:It's not a signal of anything other than DG believing that KZ helps the team more than OV. Anything else inferred (in any direction) is simply a matter of trying too hard to read between the lines.

RE: RE: I love the notion of player-for-player trades Gatorade Dunk : 3/8/2019 4:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14321098 FranknWeezer said:





Quote:





and wish we saw more of this in today's NFL. Both teams feel like they instantly got better. The way it should be.



And good that the 4th we swapped for a 5 wasn't our high-round pick, but the one we got from the Saints for Apple.



Interestingly, the Browns have been somewhat of a vet OL pipeline for us...we previously brought in Barry Stokes and some guy named Shaun O'Hara off their OL.



Would still like to have Jamon Brown back. Let Greco go in FA and have Brown as a swing guard. Really wonder, though, if he projects to RT.



FWIW, he's working out with his Giants teammates and has expressed a desire to return to NYG. See video Jamon Brown - ( New Window )







He was drafted as a tackle and started a bunch of games there but was disappointing so chargers kicked him inside. Prob what shoulda happened w Flowers

I'm not sure if I'd use "a bunch of games" to describe Jamon Brown's NFL starts at OT. He started at OT for two games in his entire career, both with the Rams in 2016. In comment 14321268 Masshole Mike said:I'm not sure if I'd use "a bunch of games" to describe Jamon Brown's NFL starts at OT. He started at OT for two games in his entire career, both with the Rams in 2016.

RE: RE: RE: Dorsey vs. Gettleman eric2425ny : 3/8/2019 5:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14321016 Big Blue in MD said:





Quote:





In comment 14320788 jcn56 said:





Quote:





I think Dorsey's already proven he's better at his job - let's see how this one holds up.







Based upon what? The shit show that Gettleman inherited. Give the guy a minute. How long has it taken the Browns to even become relevant. DO you realize how bad this roster had become due to Reese's ineptitude. You can't change the world when saddled with a poorly managed salary cap and tons of players that shouldn't even be in the league. Give the guy three years. We will have an O line, Defensive front 7 and a new QB. Book it!







Gettleman took a bad situation and made it worse last year. Let's see what he does this year.



In Carolina he took a team that someone else assembled, and was quickly shown the door not too long after a SB appearance. Dorsey laid the foundation for the Chiefs.



As GMs, pretty sure it's hard to argue against Dorsey's results so far.



Gettleman got fired because he knew when to cut ties with certain players, like Norman and Steve Smith and Jerry Richardson didn’t like it. In comment 14321290 jcn56 said:Gettleman got fired because he knew when to cut ties with certain players, like Norman and Steve Smith and Jerry Richardson didn’t like it.

If a RT isn't in the cards in FA.... Torrag : 3/8/2019 5:45 pm : link ...then odds tilt heavily toward pick #37

RE: If a RT isn't in the cards in FA.... eric2425ny : 3/8/2019 5:46 pm : link

Quote: ...then odds tilt heavily toward pick #37



I’m not sure why some are saying today takes us out of the running for a RT in free agency. I mean we actually saved 1.5 million in cap today, so I see no reason we won’t go after Williams. In comment 14321488 Torrag said:I’m not sure why some are saying today takes us out of the running for a RT in free agency. I mean we actually saved 1.5 million in cap today, so I see no reason we won’t go after Williams.

Great trade by DG........ Dry Lightning : 3/8/2019 5:51 pm : link Especially when you consider that we are getting rid of a really bad character player. Vernon is a complete moron as well. Good to exile that piece of garbage to Cleveland.

'not sure why some are saying'... Torrag : 3/8/2019 5:59 pm : link I'm not sure it does. Hence the 'if' in my post. But we have a lot of money invested in Zeitler and Solder now and there are never any guarantees in FA.

RE: 'not sure why some are saying'... eric2425ny : 3/8/2019 6:02 pm : link

Quote: I'm not sure it does. Hence the 'if' in my post. But we have a lot of money invested in Zeitler and Solder now and there are never any guarantees in FA.



I wasn’t pointing you out specifically, I have read that a bunch of times today. Good point on how much they would be allocating to the line, but Gettleman does like to spend on lineman so it wouldn’t be shocking. If we land Williams you could be looking at the best like we have had in like 8-10 years. Imagine Barkley with a legit line and Eli having time to execute play action. In comment 14321503 Torrag said:I wasn’t pointing you out specifically, I have read that a bunch of times today. Good point on how much they would be allocating to the line, but Gettleman does like to spend on lineman so it wouldn’t be shocking. If we land Williams you could be looking at the best like we have had in like 8-10 years. Imagine Barkley with a legit line and Eli having time to execute play action.

RE: Great trade by DG........ Giantology : 3/8/2019 6:08 pm : link

Quote: Especially when you consider that we are getting rid of a really bad character player. Vernon is a complete moron as well. Good to exile that piece of garbage to Cleveland.



No his character was fine, you just didn’t like him because of your political beliefs. In comment 14321494 Dry Lightning said:No his character was fine, you just didn’t like him because of your political beliefs.

Let’s keep the politics out of it guys eric2425ny : 3/8/2019 6:09 pm : link not worth getting banned.

RE: Probably one of my all-time Gatorade Dunk : 3/8/2019 6:10 pm : link

Quote: most hated Giants

3/19. Thanks for signing up to share your political views. In comment 14321496 O Butter Giants 2019 said:3/19. Thanks for signing up to share your political views.

Gettleman Marty866b : 3/8/2019 6:49 pm : link I have been a critic but this trade seems too good to be true.A top offensive lineman for a player that you may cut? Pretty good.

RE: Great trade by DG........ 732NYG : 3/8/2019 6:49 pm : link

Quote: Especially when you consider that we are getting rid of a really bad character player. Vernon is a complete moron as well. Good to exile that piece of garbage to Cleveland.



Jesus, some of you people are really just despicable pieces of work. In comment 14321494 Dry Lightning said:Jesus, some of you people are really just despicable pieces of work.

couldn't be happier Vernon bigblue18 : 3/8/2019 7:20 pm : link is no longer on this team. Let's get a right tackle and complete the line

The only negative, and it's a pretty big one, is that they have no Reese's Pieces : 3/8/2019 7:27 pm : link pass rush at all. So now they want to land Haskins in the first round and come up with a couple of quality pass rushers, all while keeping Manning's full hit on the cap.



You don't think he would dump Jenkins just to complete his reign of terror against all of Reese's progeny. Where would that leave the secondary?



Like in the old days when cap money was very tight prior to last collective bargaining agreement, Jenkins would be a good contract to rework. Just borrowing a year in advance against Manning coming off the cap.



I really believe that that there's going to be an OBJ trade as the only way to get enough resources this year to have a shot at the playoffs. I think Gettleman has committed himself to drafting the QB this year.



Lucky, in a way, to have another shot with pick 6 aftner not using pick 2. He couldn't risk passing again this year and more likely having to get the QB armed with pick 20 or thereabouts. That would be too expensive.

RE: The only negative, and it's a pretty big one, is that they have no eric2425ny : 3/8/2019 7:30 pm : link

Quote: pass rush at all. So now they want to land Haskins in the first round and come up with a couple of quality pass rushers, all while keeping Manning's full hit on the cap.



You don't think he would dump Jenkins just to complete his reign of terror against all of Reese's progeny. Where would that leave the secondary?



Like in the old days when cap money was very tight prior to last collective bargaining agreement, Jenkins would be a good contract to rework. Just borrowing a year in advance against Manning coming off the cap.



I really believe that that there's going to be an OBJ trade as the only way to get enough resources this year to have a shot at the playoffs. I think Gettleman has committed himself to drafting the QB this year.



Lucky, in a way, to have another shot with pick 6 aftner not using pick 2. He couldn't risk passing again this year and more likely having to get the QB armed with pick 20 or thereabouts. That would be too expensive.



Lol, who says they are drafting Haskins at #6? In comment 14321572 Reese's Pieces said:Lol, who says they are drafting Haskins at #6?

Repeat, the quarterback is the most important position Reese's Pieces : 3/8/2019 7:34 pm : link on the team and it isn't even close. If you can get Haskins this year for your first and second, you do it without a second thought.



Wait another year when you have the 20th pick and don't have your choice of the best of the best quarterback, and you are taking far too great a risk.



They'll trade OBJ before they'll pass on Haskins.

Horrible trade... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/8/2019 7:38 pm : link Never trade for someone on his birthday. He'll probably do something stupid tonight.

Lol, who says they are drafting Haskins at #6? Reese's Pieces : 3/8/2019 7:43 pm : link Not me. They might have to move up to #3 to draft him.



But they will draft Haskins. Get the best QB in the draft, who everyone agrees is a good match for them, or get a D-Lineman? Is to laugh? DG not that dumb.



Alternative is to trade for Rosen, who the Cardinals are ready to ditch at a loss after a year, heh, that's a good sign, or if no top 10 choice in 2020, as is likely, spend a fortune in assets without even insuring yourself that your getting the best one or the one they really want.

Good point from Dan Duggan ChathamMark : 3/8/2019 7:54 pm : link One note on Zeitler in here: He has a big contract, but since he was acquired in a trade he won't factor into the comp pick formula. That's an advantage over, say, cutting Vernon and signing an expensive OL

RE: Get a RT in draft or FA djm : 3/8/2019 8:02 pm : link

Quote: And Gettleman has entirely rebuilt both OL and DL in 2 off seasons. He wasn’t lying about lovin’ the Hog Mollies.



He hasn’t rebuilt the DL yet. Needs another starter next to thomlinson and Hill. The DL Probably needs two more quality players unless you believe in Mauro. But I get your point, DG isn’t messing around with the trenches. I think by the summer there will be more front 7 young talent here.



In comment 14320527 GiantsRage2007 said:He hasn’t rebuilt the DL yet. Needs another starter next to thomlinson and Hill. The DL Probably needs two more quality players unless you believe in Mauro. But I get your point, DG isn’t messing around with the trenches. I think by the summer there will be more front 7 young talent here.

Reese's Pieces. Diver_Down : 3/8/2019 8:04 pm : link Prepare yourself for no QB and OBJ getting dealt next year to move up in 2020 draft to draft Fromm.

RE: Great trade by DG........ Boy Cord : 3/8/2019 8:10 pm : link

Quote: Especially when you consider that we are getting rid of a really bad character player. Vernon is a complete moron as well. Good to exile that piece of garbage to Cleveland.



Why is he a moron and a piece of garbage? In comment 14321494 Dry Lightning said:Why is he a moron and a piece of garbage?

I’m shocked they were able to get a good starter in return djm : 3/8/2019 8:15 pm : link And actually come out slightly ahead in the cap room department. We need even more help here on defense now but the giants are one more step closer to fielding a no excuses type offense. Get a RT my god we could finally have a good OL and good skill players?



It’s Nice when everyone loves a giants move. Peace and love peace and LOVE.

I won't pretend I can evaluate every interior offensive lineman WillieYoung : 3/8/2019 8:32 pm : link but if Ziegler is as advertised this is a step in the right direction. I don't see the overall plan yet. Holding on to Eli and hoping we're horrible enough to get a QB next year (if so wake me when this season is over) or drafting a QB at 6 and fielding a horrible defense this year? Neither of these alternatives excite me.

This deal is awesome. FStubbs : 3/8/2019 9:07 pm : link If this guy takes the field we've upgraded the team. A good guard in exchange for a guy who would've been cut anyway, I'll take it.



Even if Vernon gets 18 sacks next year, he was never going to do it in NY. Wish him well.



Saquon Barkley is all smiles today.

RE: Reese's Pieces. Bill L : 3/8/2019 9:12 pm : link

Quote: Prepare yourself for no QB and OBJ getting dealt next year to move up in 2020 draft to draft Fromm.



Which would be the best way to build the team overall and have great otential for the future. It’s my hope. In comment 14321615 Diver_Down said:Which would be the best way to build the team overall and have great otential for the future. It’s my hope.

RE: RE: Reese's Pieces. eric2425ny : 3/8/2019 9:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14321615 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





Prepare yourself for no QB and OBJ getting dealt next year to move up in 2020 draft to draft Fromm.







Which would be the best way to build the team overall and have great otential for the future. It’s my hope.



+1 In comment 14321662 Bill L said:+1

RE: Reese's Pieces. Reese's Pieces : 3/8/2019 9:24 pm : link

Quote: Prepare yourself for no QB and OBJ getting dealt next year to move up in 2020 draft to draft Fromm.



Duh. Gettleman says wants to draft a franchise QB this year.

Gettleman says you draft a QB in the first round.



The two first round talents are Haskins and Murray.



Murray is a risk due to size. Haskins perfect pocket QB.



Giants meet with Haskins and very impressed.



The Giants will draft Gettleman 6th if sure he will be there. Else Giants will have to throw in 2nd round pick and move up to Jets' spot at #3.



Giants can't wait another year to draft QB. If pick nest year is 12 or over, Giants have no control over getting highest rated QB in the draft.



Giants will trade OBJ anyway to fill in the half dozen holes DG has created in defensive roster.



There, that's pretty simple. Check back with me after draft. In comment 14321615 Diver_Down said:Duh. Gettleman says wants to draft a franchise QB this year.Gettleman says you draft a QB in the first round.The two first round talents are Haskins and Murray.Murray is a risk due to size. Haskins perfect pocket QB.Giants meet with Haskins and very impressed.The Giants will draft Gettleman 6th if sure he will be there. Else Giants will have to throw in 2nd round pick and move up to Jets' spot at #3.Giants can't wait another year to draft QB. If pick nest year is 12 or over, Giants have no control over getting highest rated QB in the draft.Giants will trade OBJ anyway to fill in the half dozen holes DG has created in defensive roster.There, that's pretty simple. Check back with me after draft.

Even 4th highest next year Bill L : 3/8/2019 9:30 pm : link Is equivalent to Haskins. And the other 3 are >> Haskins.



And you’ll have to show me where DG stated that he’s drafting a qb this year, much less he’s going to do it in the first round. I think he said franchise guys are generally first rounders and that you don’t play the future game. None of that says he’s drafting one.

RE: Reese's Pieces. WillVAB : 3/8/2019 9:39 pm : link

Quote: Prepare yourself for no QB and OBJ getting dealt next year to move up in 2020 draft to draft Fromm.



I think this is the plan as well. In comment 14321615 Diver_Down said:I think this is the plan as well.

RE: RE: Reese's Pieces. GFAN52 : 3/8/2019 9:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14321615 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





Prepare yourself for no QB and OBJ getting dealt next year to move up in 2020 draft to draft Fromm.







Duh. Gettleman says wants to draft a franchise QB this year.

Gettleman says you draft a QB in the first round.



The two first round talents are Haskins and Murray.



Murray is a risk due to size. Haskins perfect pocket QB.



Giants meet with Haskins and very impressed.



The Giants will draft Gettleman 6th if sure he will be there. Else Giants will have to throw in 2nd round pick and move up to Jets' spot at #3.



Giants can't wait another year to draft QB. If pick nest year is 12 or over, Giants have no control over getting highest rated QB in the draft.



Giants will trade OBJ anyway to fill in the half dozen holes DG has created in defensive roster.



There, that's pretty simple. Check back with me after draft.



I don't see DG spending a 2nd to move up for Haskins. In comment 14321668 Reese's Pieces said:I don't see DG spending a 2nd to move up for Haskins.

RE: RE: Reese's Pieces. eric2425ny : 3/8/2019 9:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14321615 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





Prepare yourself for no QB and OBJ getting dealt next year to move up in 2020 draft to draft Fromm.







Duh. Gettleman says wants to draft a franchise QB this year.

Gettleman says you draft a QB in the first round.



The two first round talents are Haskins and Murray.



Murray is a risk due to size. Haskins perfect pocket QB.



Giants meet with Haskins and very impressed.



The Giants will draft Gettleman 6th if sure he will be there. Else Giants will have to throw in 2nd round pick and move up to Jets' spot at #3.



Giants can't wait another year to draft QB. If pick nest year is 12 or over, Giants have no control over getting highest rated QB in the draft.



Giants will trade OBJ anyway to fill in the half dozen holes DG has created in defensive roster.



There, that's pretty simple. Check back with me after draft.



I hope we don’t draft Gettleman at #6, he seems like a nice guy but at his age I can’t see him withstanding the rigors of a 16 game season. In comment 14321668 Reese's Pieces said:I hope we don’t draft Gettleman at #6, he seems like a nice guy but at his age I can’t see him withstanding the rigors of a 16 game season.

RE: RE: Reese's Pieces. mattyblue : 3/8/2019 10:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14321615 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





Prepare yourself for no QB and OBJ getting dealt next year to move up in 2020 draft to draft Fromm.







Duh. Gettleman says wants to draft a franchise QB this year.

Gettleman says you draft a QB in the first round.



The two first round talents are Haskins and Murray.



Murray is a risk due to size. Haskins perfect pocket QB.



Giants meet with Haskins and very impressed.



The Giants will draft Gettleman 6th if sure he will be there. Else Giants will have to throw in 2nd round pick and move up to Jets' spot at #3.



Giants can't wait another year to draft QB. If pick nest year is 12 or over, Giants have no control over getting highest rated QB in the draft.



Giants will trade OBJ anyway to fill in the half dozen holes DG has created in defensive roster.



There, that's pretty simple. Check back with me after draft.



Didn’t the Jets give up their first and 3 2nd round picks to move from 6 to 3 last year? I dunno that 1 2nd would move us up to 3 In comment 14321668 Reese's Pieces said:Didn’t the Jets give up their first and 3 2nd round picks to move from 6 to 3 last year? I dunno that 1 2nd would move us up to 3

I think the Giants offense is George from PA : 3/8/2019 10:53 pm : link One player away in the short term. A RT



And a 2nd for the longtermm a QB.



The defense is currently a mess. We have now lost our best players (Snack, OV & Collins) and no replacements in sight





So we leave our new QB ryanmkeane : 3/8/2019 10:57 pm : link without our best weapon? That doesn’t make sense to me.

RE: So we leave our new QB Toth029 : 12:00 am : link

Quote: without our best weapon? That doesn’t make sense to me.

Best weapon is the RB. In comment 14321722 ryanmkeane said:Best weapon is the RB.

RE: Get a RT in draft or FA Optimus-NY : 1:54 am : link

Quote: And Gettleman has entirely rebuilt both OL and DL in 2 off seasons. He wasn’t lying about lovin’ the Hog Mollies. And a Center. At present, the Giants are hot garbage at the pivot. In comment 14320527 GiantsRage2007 said:And a Center. At present, the Giants are hot garbage at the pivot.

RE: RE: Get a RT in draft or FA English Alaister : 3:11 am : link

Quote: In comment 14320527 GiantsRage2007 said:





Quote:





And Gettleman has entirely rebuilt both OL and DL in 2 off seasons. He wasn’t lying about lovin’ the Hog Mollies.



And a Center. At present, the Giants are hot garbage at the pivot.



That's unfair. I went back and watched the Jags game and Halapio did play pretty well. I'd bring in a rookie to compete, although they may like Evan Brown, but calling Halapio hot garbage isn't justified. In comment 14321761 Optimus-NY said:That's unfair. I went back and watched the Jags game and Halapio did play pretty well. I'd bring in a rookie to compete, although they may like Evan Brown, but calling Halapio hot garbage isn't justified.

9 out of 10 Luddites agree NoGainDayne : 3:43 am : link that this is the golden age of giant job mollies

RE: I don't get this because Brown was great DavidinBMNY : 5:40 am : link

Quote: He opened up holes soon as he got here. And I know he's a FA but Zeitler is getting huge money next 3 years. How does this make the Giants better?



Shouldn't DG have found a RT instead of RG... can Brown play RT?



I really liked Brown, he was a solid RG Brown was only great because of how awful the OL has been.



He was outright released by a play off team. He is OK. and OK was a huge upgrade over pure crap



This guy is a top guard in the entire league.



Additionally they reallocate resource to OL without spending more $. Technically they save a few bucks.



This allows them to target Betcher scheme fits with resources they have.



In comment 14320488 Section131 said:Brown was only great because of how awful the OL has been.He was outright released by a play off team. He is OK. and OK was a huge upgrade over pure crapThis guy is a top guard in the entire league.Additionally they reallocate resource to OL without spending more $. Technically they save a few bucks.This allows them to target Betcher scheme fits with resources they have.

RE: RE: RE: Get a RT in draft or FA Optimus-NY : 5:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 14321761 Optimus-NY said:





Quote:





In comment 14320527 GiantsRage2007 said:





Quote:





And Gettleman has entirely rebuilt both OL and DL in 2 off seasons. He wasn’t lying about lovin’ the Hog Mollies.



And a Center. At present, the Giants are hot garbage at the pivot.







That's unfair. I went back and watched the Jags game and Halapio did play pretty well. I'd bring in a rookie to compete, although they may like Evan Brown, but calling Halapio hot garbage isn't justified.



It absolutely is justified. He sucks. Ironic you brought up the Jags because Halappio IS a JAG. Keep living in fantasy land though if you want him at Center. That's how losing is done. Get me one of the Centers in this draft in Round 2 if winning is the priority (Jenkins out of s Mississippi State, McCoy out of Texas A&M, or Bradbury out of N.C. State). In comment 14321765 English Alaister said:It absolutely is justified. He sucks. Ironic you brought up the Jags because Halappio IS a JAG. Keep living in fantasy land though if you want him at Center. That's how losing is done. Get me one of the Centers in this draft in Round 2 if winning is the priority (Jenkins out of s Mississippi State, McCoy out of Texas A&M, or Bradbury out of N.C. State).

RE: Great trade by DG........ Beer Man : 7:29 am : link

Quote: Especially when you consider that we are getting rid of a really bad character player. Vernon is a complete moron as well. Good to exile that piece of garbage to Cleveland. Based on what, his knelling during the anthem? Other than the knelling, most of what we have read is that he is a good team mate and a hard worker. In comment 14321494 Dry Lightning said:Based on what, his knelling during the anthem? Other than the knelling, most of what we have read is that he is a good team mate and a hard worker.

RE: Found this little Zeitler highlight video Rjanyg : 7:32 am : link

Quote: Not much to it. Sorry if it's been posted already. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYqg6gWen3s - ( New Window )



This guys is so good. Reach block is outstanding. Stones rusher in his tracks. Solid on twists. What a great pick up by DG. In comment 14321784 USAF NYG Fan said:This guys is so good. Reach block is outstanding. Stones rusher in his tracks. Solid on twists. What a great pick up by DG.

Good move idiotsavant : 8:00 am : link Loving The Getts.



Now go draft 4 front 7 er's of various types. Early and often.

. idiotsavant : 8:03 am : link Rush interior DL

ILB

Olb

NT a giant

I don’t want Haskins 5BowlsSoon : 8:33 am : link I’m not convinced he can be a top qb and besides I have him rated nnumberr 3 of the ones coming out.

RE: RE: RE: Reese's Pieces. mfsd : 8:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 14321668 Reese's Pieces said:





Quote:





In comment 14321615 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





Prepare yourself for no QB and OBJ getting dealt next year to move up in 2020 draft to draft Fromm.







Duh. Gettleman says wants to draft a franchise QB this year.

Gettleman says you draft a QB in the first round.



The two first round talents are Haskins and Murray.



Murray is a risk due to size. Haskins perfect pocket QB.



Giants meet with Haskins and very impressed.



The Giants will draft Gettleman 6th if sure he will be there. Else Giants will have to throw in 2nd round pick and move up to Jets' spot at #3.



Giants can't wait another year to draft QB. If pick nest year is 12 or over, Giants have no control over getting highest rated QB in the draft.



Giants will trade OBJ anyway to fill in the half dozen holes DG has created in defensive roster.



There, that's pretty simple. Check back with me after draft.







I hope we don’t draft Gettleman at #6, he seems like a nice guy but at his age I can’t see him withstanding the rigors of a 16 game season.



Lol well done. In comment 14321688 eric2425ny said:Lol well done.