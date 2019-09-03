Pat Shurmur on QBs... bw in dc : 3/9/2019 4:36 pm From ESPN today...



“I really value a guy that can move around, because that doesn't mean he's a runner," Giants coach Pat Shurmur said. "It just means he has a way to clean his feet in the pocket or scramble when necessary. Typically, if you're going to have long drives and do it on a consistent basis, somewhere in that drive the quarterback has to do something with his feet to keep a drive alive or get a first down. Even guys that are not considered mobile, it might be subtle movement in the pocket. That mobility, I think, is very important. I think it's essential, really, for a quarterback to have great success."



So this begs the question - why Eli? Does Shurmur really even want Eli back? Does he really think Eli gives the Giants the best chance to win? Or does Shurmur have little equity in that decision and is simply falls in line?



Because this description is the anti-Eli. And it’s a very specific description what Shurmur prefers as his trigger man.











All that Eli does do - plus greater mobility for less than Eli costs? Bill2 : 3/9/2019 4:40 pm
Are those 3-4 guys available at a cost advantage to the NYG?



Interestingly enough Lionhart28 : 3/9/2019 4:42 pm
His description is also anti-Haskins. What concerns me about Haskins I fact, is his poor feet in the pocket and his lack of success under pressure. I'd prefer a qb who can scramble and pick up a first down every now and then but that's nothing compared to pocket movement. Something Peyton and Eli were excellent at. Brady as well.

Do you really think chopperhatch : 3/9/2019 4:42 pm
At this point Shurmur has even a little bit of say as to his QB is? Im willing to bet during the interview process, he was told, "so do you think you can work your system with Eli at QB?"

Because you or the article are cherry picking quotes robbieballs2003 : 3/9/2019 4:43 pm
You need to make plays in the pocket what did he say, one play a drive? What about all the other plays? First and foremost you need a QB that makes plays from the pocket hemce why he said moving in the pocket is considered mobility to him. That was one of Eli's strengths before years of horrible OL play changed who he is.

Quote: You need to make plays in the pocket what did he say, one play a drive? What about all the other plays? First and foremost you need a QB that makes plays from the pocket hemce why he said moving in the pocket is considered mobility to him. That was one of Eli's strengths before years of horrible OL play changed who he is.



Thank you... you nailed it.

Quote: You need to make plays in the pocket what did he say, one play a drive? What about all the other plays? First and foremost you need a QB that makes plays from the pocket hemce why he said moving in the pocket is considered mobility to him. That was one of Eli's strengths before years of horrible OL play changed who he is.



+1

it all starts between the ears bc4life : 3/9/2019 5:01 pm
Eli has few rivals in that regard.

I think it s a given joeinpa : 3/9/2019 5:01 pm
He wants a quarterback who makes plays from the pocket. But ideally this quarterback can extend plays with his feet.



The OP is correct, Eli does not do the latter anymore. That opinion is a close to fact as an opinion can be.

Quote: You need to make plays in the pocket what did he say, one play a drive? What about all the other plays? First and foremost you need a QB that makes plays from the pocket hemce why he said moving in the pocket is considered mobility to him. That was one of Eli's strengths before years of horrible OL play changed who he is.



"...was one of Eli's strengths before..."



Agreed. And it's past tense. So whatever Eli was is irrelevant to the present day condition.



So I'm not quite sure what you are getting at... In comment 14322248 robbieballs2003 said:"...was one of Eli's strengths before..."Agreed. And it's past tense. So whatever Eli was is irrelevant to the present day condition.So I'm not quite sure what you are getting at...

Shurmur throwing his 2 cents in pot before Front Office Jimmy Googs : 3/9/2019 5:09 pm
mails Eli that $5 million roster bonus check.



Head Coach making waves...

Reading Comprehension g56blue10 : 3/9/2019 5:09 pm
People. Nowhere does he say you have to be able to run fast with the football. In fact he clearly said it might not even be what people consider mobile but just subtle movements in the pocket to clear your feet. He's not talking about a ruse Wilson or a Kyler Murray. QB's like Brady, Brees or even Eli in his younger days would classify as the kind of mobile QB he looks for. This description does necessarily exclude Haskins either

Quote: You need to make plays in the pocket what did he say, one play a drive? What about all the other plays? First and foremost you need a QB that makes plays from the pocket hemce why he said moving in the pocket is considered mobility to him. That was one of Eli's strengths before years of horrible OL play changed who he is.



Yup. Eli used to be able to step forward, backward and move slickly and quickly to either side. He could be just shell-shocked.



I know that I hadn't played a softball game in 15 years when I played a bit at age 42-43. I'd play SS or 3rd base. I had a hard hit ball about 6-8' to my side and knew if I stepped twice, I'd have gloved that puppy. Well, my brain sent the signal to move to my legs. They did, finally, several seconds after the ball headed to the outfield!

In comment 14322248 robbieballs2003 said:Yup. Eli used to be able to step forward, backward and move slickly and quickly to either side. He could be just shell-shocked.I know that I hadn't played a softball game in 15 years when I played a bit at age 42-43. I'd play SS or 3rd base. I had a hard hit ball about 6-8' to my side and knew if I stepped twice, I'd have gloved that puppy. Well, my brain sent the signal to move to my legs. They did, finally, several seconds after the ball headed to the outfield!

Quote: Eli has few rivals in that regard.



Eli has not been good at the mental part of the game for 5 years now. Sorry to burst your bubble. He robotically checks down. Brady Brees and others are far superior to Eli these days in the intellectual part of the game.

"burst my bubble" pfft wafah bc4life : 3/9/2019 5:28 pm
Eli is still one of the smartest QBs in the league. Not having a running game and a nonexistent pass protection led him to force things.



The opposite theory is that he was one of the smartest and he mysteriously became dumber. Football dementia I guess

Eli has less mobility Pan-handler : 3/9/2019 5:28 pm
In the pocket than he used to but he still has the ability to clean his feet and reset provided the interior OL can somewhat do its job. DG just helped out with that bigtime.



Haskins shows plenty of ability to be mobile within the pocket.

Quote: In comment 14322248 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





You need to make plays in the pocket what did he say, one play a drive? What about all the other plays? First and foremost you need a QB that makes plays from the pocket hemce why he said moving in the pocket is considered mobility to him. That was one of Eli's strengths before years of horrible OL play changed who he is.







"...was one of Eli's strengths before..."



Agreed. And it's past tense. So whatever Eli was is irrelevant to the present day condition.



So I'm not quite sure what you are getting at...



The present day condition? The same where Eli had thrown on more designed roll-outs since his days at Ole Miss? Or does that not fit the criteria? The fact is Eli is plenty mobile as Pat refers to. He can move in the pocket when it exists. Our problem has been where the defense is at a deli counter taking a number and is in race to see who can get served first. Is Eli going to be scrambling around and pirouetting escaping defenders like Wilson? Absolutely not. For fans who don't care to watch back-yard football, Eli is playing chess when the rest are playing checkers.

Quote: In comment 14322257 bc4life said:





Quote:





Eli has few rivals in that regard.







Eli has not been good at the mental part of the game for 5 years now. Sorry to burst your bubble. He robotically checks down. Brady Brees and others are far superior to Eli these days in the intellectual part of the game.



They have also played for organizations that put a line in front of them year after year. Can't say the same for Eli until now. Unfortunately it's too late. Thanks for wasting 5 years of a great QB Jerry Reese.

Brady & Brees bc4life : 3/9/2019 5:29 pm
Named two HOF QBs, and both have had better and more stable support systems the last several years.

Quote: Eli is still one of the smartest QBs in the league. Not having a running game and a nonexistent pass protection led him to force things.



The opposite theory is that he was one of the smartest and he mysteriously became dumber. Football dementia I guess



You're just wrong. The game has gotten too quick for him and he makes poor decisions, even when he is not pressured. He no longer has the pocket acumen of an elite QB.

Quote: At this point Shurmur has even a little bit of say as to his QB is? Im willing to bet during the interview process, he was told, "so do you think you can work your system with Eli at QB?"



Oh, I’m with you. I’ve always believed Shurmur got the job with a clear and full understanding of the situation.



Still, it’s a helluva position to be in. You are an expert in the position, know what you want, but you have to wait for the more senior members of Jints Central to decide who takes your snaps for your playbook...



Oh, I'm with you. I've always believed Shurmur got the job with a clear and full understanding of the situation.

Still, it's a helluva position to be in. You are an expert in the position, know what you want, but you have to wait for the more senior members of Jints Central to decide who takes your snaps for your playbook...

He's not 2011 bc4life : 3/9/2019 5:35 pm
Giant can still win with him. Supporting cast much more important at this point.



And, of course, you have to plan for life after Eli.



On a totally unrelated note, one position Shurmur was unequivocal about re: the draft. If Quinnen Williams is available and Shurmur's opinion carries the day - he'd be the guy. He referred to the Alabama DLine as being "unblockable"

Franchise QB bc4life : 3/9/2019 5:37 pm
yeah second half of season was a mirage. Eli's washed up

Regardless of how you interpret Pat Shurmur's remark... M.S. : 3/9/2019 5:40 pm



...and whether or not he has any say about which QB we play this year, Shurmur is fucking dead on with the following:



"Typically, if you're going to have long drives and do it on a consistent basis, somewhere in that drive the quarterback has to do something with his feet to keep a drive alive or get a first down."



This is a critical reason why Eli does not and cannot sustain long, time-consuming drives!

Quote: yeah second half of season was a mirage. Eli's washed up



The Eli haters are relentless. I am all for getting a guy to replace him in the next few years, but he's still a good QB. He hasn't had a fucking line in years. Do you see Brady taking the snap and having guys flying at him unblocked every other play? Come on.

friggin vigilantes I tell ya bc4life : 3/9/2019 5:45 pm
and bw in dc leading the mob with torch in hand and blood in his eye (or maybe the red I see in his eye is not blood...rather it's Murray's Oklahoma uniform)

Quote: and bw in dc leading the mob with torch in hand and blood in his eye (or maybe the red I see in his eye is not blood...rather it's Murray's Oklahoma uniform)



I’ve been pretty clear lately about this draft class. I only like a few; and don’t think any of the prospects are first round material.



I've been pretty clear lately about this draft class. I only like a few; and don't think any of the prospects are first round material.

Ideally, I support a strong move for Rosen. Skills-wise and economically it makes a lot sense.

Quote:



...and whether or not he has any say about which QB we play this year, Shurmur is fucking dead on with the following:



"Typically, if you're going to have long drives and do it on a consistent basis, somewhere in that drive the quarterback has to do something with his feet to keep a drive alive or get a first down."



This is a critical reason why Eli does not and cannot sustain long, time-consuming drives!



It is, and it's certainly not changing anytime soon at 38.



It is, and it's certainly not changing anytime soon at 38.

And I'm not sure building a Berlin Wall of an oline is going to do the trick at this point...

... christian : 3/9/2019 6:07 pm
Sure, Manning at 38 *could* have the requisite mobility to operate in a better pocket.



Question is how long do you reasonably expect him (if he regains that form) to be that guy?

bw in dc bc4life : 3/9/2019 6:08 pm
Yeah I know, but I needed the Murray reference for the bit.



If memory serves - you thought maybe Lock in late 1st round or early 2nd? Might have had another name there, but cannot recall it right now

christian bc4life : 3/9/2019 6:12 pm
I think Eli has two solid years left, maybe 3 (but that's not a bet I'd take).



You have to have a replacement in place by next year, at the latest.



Rosen makes a lot of sense - just wonder what it will cost.

Quote: Yeah I know, but I needed the Murray reference for the bit.



If memory serves - you thought maybe Lock in late 1st round or early 2nd? Might have had another name there, but cannot recall it right now



I'm mostly in the Lock and Finley camps. I think Finley is a real dark horse with a chance to be the best of this bunch...

Don't see see how the numbers would work bc4life : 3/9/2019 6:25 pm
I think he has 2-3 years left. Next year, replacement in place will probably be a rookie starter.



If I had to bet, Eli plays somewhere else after this season.

Quote: I think he has 2-3 years left. Next year, replacement in place will probably be a rookie starter.



If I had to bet, Eli plays somewhere else after this season.



I agree as well.

... christian : 3/9/2019 6:59 pm
If Manning is behind center, I'm glad to see he won't be getting his teeth kicked in like last year.



But the Giants will rue the day they had consecutive top 6 draft picks if they don't come out of it with the QB of the future.

Quote: If Manning is behind center, I'm glad to see he won't be getting his teeth kicked in like last year.



But the Giants will rue the day they had consecutive top 6 draft picks if they don't come out of it with the QB of the future.



Could be in 8-8 hell draft position in future drafts.

I think Eli has only one more year left Bill L : 3/9/2019 7:13 pm
But it's the year that leads us to Fromm/Tua/Herbert. ..if you you care about the team's future plus not being s laughingstock in '19, it's the only logical move.

Eli Ike#88 : 3/9/2019 7:14 pm
is not the answer anymore but he is cashing big time checks. It is a losing game plan to let him keep doing so.

Quote: But it’s the year that leads us to Fromm/Tua/Herbert. ..if you you care about the team’s future plus not being s laughingstock in ‘19, it’s the only logical move.



Assuming the Giants are in a high enough draft position to get one of them.

Or the Giants can give Eli what he hasn't had in 6 years. PetesHereNow : 3/9/2019 7:17 pm
A clean pocket to pass from. A running game that doesn't leave him in 2nd and long constantly. And oh yeah, a defense that can rush the passer and actually make a fourth quarter stop every now and then.



You know, a competent football team. Coincidentally, that would be helpful for Eli’s successor too.

Quote: In comment 14322386 Bill L said:





Quote:





But it’s the year that leads us to Fromm/Tua/Herbert. ..if you you care about the team’s future plus not being s laughingstock in ‘19, it’s the only logical move.







i'm getting my pieces this year (another reason not to give up what few high picks we have) for Rosen so that I can pool nice picks to move up next year.

Quote: In comment 14322390 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





In comment 14322386 Bill L said:





Quote:





But it’s the year that leads us to Fromm/Tua/Herbert. ..if you you care about the team’s future plus not being s laughingstock in ‘19, it’s the only logical move.







Assuming the Giants are in a high enough draft position to get one of them.



i’m getting my pieces this year (another reason not to give up what few high picks we have) for Rosen so that I can pool nice picks to move up next year. . It could take a significant number of picks as in 2020 and 2021 picks, and there's no guarantee other teams wouldn't top the Giants offer.

. It could take a significant number of picks as in 2020 and 2021 picks, and there's no guarantee other teams wouldn't top the Giants offer.

Listen, exiled : 3/9/2019 7:25 pm
For as long as Eli is a Giant, I'll root for him. Hard.



These endless Eli posts are just so fucking divisive and contentious. No one is changing anyone’s mind about Eli. By and large, I try to ignore the Eli threads, because they piss me off. Especially in the off season, when (as an out of towner), I check in to see what’s going on with free agency and draft prospects. But it’s impossible to avoid them.



It’s wearing.

RE: Or the Giants can give Eli what he hasn’t had in 6 years. christian : 3/9/2019 7:27 pm : link

Quote: A clean pocket to pass from. A running game that doesn’t leave him in 2nd and long constantly. And oh yeah, a defense that can rush the passer and actually make a fourth quarter stop every now and then.



You know, a competent football team. Coincidentally, that would be helpful for Eli’s successor too.



It'd be killer if the Giants *also* gave their fans a QB who's not at the very tail end of his career, who doesn't make 23M, makes plays with his legs and arm, and semi-regularly puts the team on his back.

Quote: In comment 14322395 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 14322390 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





In comment 14322386 Bill L said:





Quote:





But it’s the year that leads us to Fromm/Tua/Herbert. ..if you you care about the team’s future plus not being s laughingstock in ‘19, it’s the only logical move.







Assuming the Giants are in a high enough draft position to get one of them.



i’m getting my pieces this year (another reason not to give up what few high picks we have) for Rosen so that I can pool nice picks to move up next year.



where do you think were starting from? If we don't make the playoffs the jump won't be huge. Plus we're talking at least 3 if not 4 qb as good as or better than Rosen. Unlikely they would go 1-4 in the draft. Plus given the plethora of young qb where investments have already been made, the competing field is not horrific. Movement is eminently doable.

Quote: In comment 14322398 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





In comment 14322395 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 14322390 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





In comment 14322386 Bill L said:





Quote:





But it’s the year that leads us to Fromm/Tua/Herbert. ..if you you care about the team’s future plus not being s laughingstock in ‘19, it’s the only logical move.







Assuming the Giants are in a high enough draft position to get one of them.



i’m getting my pieces this year (another reason not to give up what few high picks we have) for Rosen so that I can pool nice picks to move up next year.



. It could take a significant number of picks as in 2020 and 2021 picks, and there's no guarantee other teams wouldn't top the Giants offer.



where do you think were starting from? If we don’t make the playoffs the jump won’t be huge. Plus we’re talking at least 3 if not 4 qb as good as or better than Rosen. Unlikely they would go 1-4 in the draft. Plus given the plethora of young qb where investments have already been made, the competing field is not horrific. Movement is eminently doable.



You're assuming all three of those QBs are even coming out for the draft.

Quote: In comment 14322395 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 14322390 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





In comment 14322386 Bill L said:





Quote:





But it’s the year that leads us to Fromm/Tua/Herbert. ..if you you care about the team’s future plus not being s laughingstock in ‘19, it’s the only logical move.







Assuming the Giants are in a high enough draft position to get one of them.



i’m getting my pieces this year (another reason not to give up what few high picks we have) for Rosen so that I can pool nice picks to move up next year.



. It could take a significant number of picks as in 2020 and 2021 picks, and there's no guarantee other teams wouldn't top the Giants offer.



And I hope that DG lives by the "No Guts; No Glory" mantra next year. Whomever is at the top of the draft, wins the OBJ sweepstakes unless San Fran wants him this year with a legitimate Godfather offer. We all hear the cute phrases such as Suck for Luck. Next year, those teams at the top will be singing Bomb for Beckham.

Quote: Are those 3-4 guys available at a cost advantage to the NYG?



If not, its a sports quote



imo



"All that Eli does do"...



How confident are you that Haskins or Rosen already have the football IQ, decision-making skills, and NFL-level accuracy that Eli has? And we already know neither of them are necessarily more mobile than Eli.



This is the thing: I don't understand the people who think Haskins will come and turn this whole thing around He's still a college pocket-QB. He's only going to go as far as his o-line takes him, same as Eli.



"All that Eli does do"...

How confident are you that Haskins or Rosen already have the football IQ, decision-making skills, and NFL-level accuracy that Eli has? And we already know neither of them are necessarily more mobile than Eli.

This is the thing: I don't understand the people who think Haskins will come and turn this whole thing around He's still a college pocket-QB. He's only going to go as far as his o-line takes him, same as Eli.

The only upside is he would be cheaper.

Quote:



"...was one of Eli's strengths before..."



Agreed. And it's past tense. So whatever Eli was is irrelevant to the present day condition.



So I'm not quite sure what you are getting at...







The present day condition? The same where Eli had thrown on more designed roll-outs since his days at Ole Miss? Or does that not fit the criteria? The fact is Eli is plenty mobile as Pat refers to. He can move in the pocket when it exists. Our problem has been where the defense is at a deli counter taking a number and is in race to see who can get served first. Is Eli going to be scrambling around and pirouetting escaping defenders like Wilson? Absolutely not. For fans who don't care to watch back-yard football, Eli is playing chess when the rest are playing checkers.



Well, it’s quite clear we watch and interpret the game differently. Because I don’t see this fleet footed, mobile Eli that apparently still exists.



Well, it's quite clear we watch and interpret the game differently. Because I don't see this fleet footed, mobile Eli that apparently still exists.

. Bill2 : 3/9/2019 7:53 pm : link my post reflected four opinions:



1) a lot of what sports coaches and FO people say is most often used by fans to torture the quote into confessing what they wish it said



2) unless and until we have a better option everything else is an unknown and a risk.



3) its easy to talk and hard to decide.



4) you cant decide on options you dont have.



to me Eli's cost to performance is limited at this price. But all college qbs are very risky for a team with loads of talent shortcomings





Might be less interpretation and more a lack of observation Bill L : 3/9/2019 7:54 pm
Shirker had him moving the pocket a lot in the second half, and to pretty good success.

Quote: In comment 14322292 Diver_Down said:





Quote:









"...was one of Eli's strengths before..."



Agreed. And it's past tense. So whatever Eli was is irrelevant to the present day condition.



So I'm not quite sure what you are getting at...







The present day condition? The same where Eli had thrown on more designed roll-outs since his days at Ole Miss? Or does that not fit the criteria? The fact is Eli is plenty mobile as Pat refers to. He can move in the pocket when it exists. Our problem has been where the defense is at a deli counter taking a number and is in race to see who can get served first. Is Eli going to be scrambling around and pirouetting escaping defenders like Wilson? Absolutely not. For fans who don't care to watch back-yard football, Eli is playing chess when the rest are playing checkers.







Well, it’s quite clear we watch and interpret the game differently. Because I don’t see this fleet footed, mobile Eli that apparently still exists.





You are the one that brought up Pat's comments. Well, go and find the comments at the end of the season where he said there were more designed roll-outs (partly to move the pocket because the OL can't block for shit). He stated himself that last season alone, there were more roll-outs than since Eli's days at Ole Miss. It isn't that I'm seeing something different. I'm repeating what Pat has said.

Quote: If Manning is behind center, I'm glad to see he won't be getting his teeth kicked in like last year.



But the Giants will rue the day they had consecutive top 6 draft picks if they don't come out of it with the QB of the future.



Not this year, in my view. I don’t think anyone in this QB crop is first round worthy. Too many red flags - skill wise - for each. Last year...now that was the missed opportunity.



I’m hoping for either a Rosen move or making a second round investment in Finley.



Not this year, in my view. I don't think anyone in this QB crop is first round worthy. Too many red flags - skill wise - for each. Last year...now that was the missed opportunity.

I'm hoping for either a Rosen move or making a second round investment in Finley.

Quote: In comment 14322374 christian said:





Quote:





If Manning is behind center, I'm glad to see he won't be getting his teeth kicked in like last year.



But the Giants will rue the day they had consecutive top 6 draft picks if they don't come out of it with the QB of the future.







Not this year, in my view. I don’t think anyone in this QB crop is first round worthy. Too many red flags - skill wise - for each. Last year...now that was the missed opportunity.



I’m hoping for either a Rosen move or making a second round investment in Finley.



They didn't miss any opportunities last year. They drafted the best RB prospect that has come out in several years and lit it up for over 2k total yards in his rookie year behind a work in progress offensive line. Would you have preferred we take Darnold or Rosen instead?

Haskins and Rosen joeinpa : 3/9/2019 8:27 pm
Are both significantly more athletic than Eli, let s be fair here.



He s 38 they are not, come on now.

RE: Haskins and Rosen Diver_Down : 3/9/2019 8:30 pm : link

Quote: Are both significantly more athletic than Eli, let s be fair here.



He s 38 they are not, come on now.



significantly? How do you quantify "more athletic"? Can we start with a 40 yard dash? If we are to quantify any comparison than we must compare apples to apples. So how is Haskins "significantly more athletic" than Eli when he was slower than Eli? In comment 14322439 joeinpa said:significantly? How do you quantify "more athletic"? Can we start with a 40 yard dash? If we are to quantify any comparison than we must compare apples to apples. So how is Haskins "significantly more athletic" than Eli when he was slower than Eli?

I feel like I post this every other day... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/9/2019 8:37 pm : link I love Eli, but it's time to move on. There's not going to be another run with him. He was a great Giant & I'll forever appreciate him, but it's over. We need a QB for '19 & the '20s.

Quote: In comment 14322374 christian said:





Quote:





If Manning is behind center, I'm glad to see he won't be getting his teeth kicked in like last year.



But the Giants will rue the day they had consecutive top 6 draft picks if they don't come out of it with the QB of the future.







Not this year, in my view. I don’t think anyone in this QB crop is first round worthy. Too many red flags - skill wise - for each. Last year...now that was the missed opportunity.



I’m hoping for either a Rosen move or making a second round investment in Finley.





I susbcribe more to the idea that smart, athletic, QBs with big arms can be made into winners if; you have stable management who's practical about adding talent, a high IQ coach, and a few play makers who can bail him out early.



Murray, Haskins, Lock, Jones all have it.



Mayfield, Rosen, Darnold, Allen all had it.



At a point looking for the perfect QB is what keeps you hanging onto Manning. Pp In comment 14322421 bw in dc said:I susbcribe more to the idea that smart, athletic, QBs with big arms can be made into winners if; you have stable management who's practical about adding talent, a high IQ coach, and a few play makers who can bail him out early.Murray, Haskins, Lock, Jones all have it.Mayfield, Rosen, Darnold, Allen all had it.At a point looking for the perfect QB is what keeps you hanging onto Manning. Pp

From age 33-37 Drew Brees with Sean Payton as his HC arniefez : 3/9/2019 10:23 pm : link went 7-9 four times. Age 38 & 39 he went to the championship game in the NFC. Unless he all of a sudden found the fountain of youth I guess it takes more than just a HOF QB to be a winning team.



Before the haters start hating I am not comparing Brees to Eli or the Saints to the Giants. Just pointing out the facts of an aging "elite" QB and him being a product of his environment to an extent.



Aaron Rogers started finding out the same thing last year.

Quote:

Well, it’s quite clear we watch and interpret the game differently. Because I don’t see this fleet footed, mobile Eli that apparently still exists.









You are the one that brought up Pat's comments. Well, go and find the comments at the end of the season where he said there were more designed roll-outs (partly to move the pocket because the OL can't block for shit). He stated himself that last season alone, there were more roll-outs than since Eli's days at Ole Miss. It isn't that I'm seeing something different. I'm repeating what Pat has said.



I don't think Shurmur means of the designed variety. Every team has those, even the Pats for Brady. He's talking about the ability to improvise when the pocket comes apart and the QB needs to buy more time and extend the play. Either by stepping more into the pocket, getting outside the pocket to make a throw, or running to make a play.



If you think Eli possesses any of the two latter skills then I stand by by statement about you and I watching a different game... In comment 14322417 Diver_Down said:I don't think Shurmur means of the designed variety. Every team has those, even the Pats for Brady. He's talking about the ability to improvise when the pocket comes apart and the QB needs to buy more time and extend the play. Either by stepping more into the pocket, getting outside the pocket to make a throw, or running to make a play.If you think Eli possesses any of the two latter skills then I stand by by statement about you and I watching a different game...

Quote: went 7-9 four times. Age 38 & 39 he went to the championship game in the NFC. Unless he all of a sudden found the fountain of youth I guess it takes more than just a HOF QB to be a winning team.



Before the haters start hating I am not comparing Brees to Eli or the Saints to the Giants. Just pointing out the facts of an aging "elite" QB and him being a product of his environment to an extent.



Aaron Rogers started finding out the same thing last year.



+1 In comment 14322488 arniefez said:+1

Quote: I love Eli, but it's time to move on. There's not going to be another run with him. He was a great Giant & I'll forever appreciate him, but it's over. We need a QB for '19 & the '20s.



This. It baffles me how nostalgia has blinded the front office and so many fans. It’s over In comment 14322448 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:This. It baffles me how nostalgia has blinded the front office and so many fans. It’s over

Quote:



They didn’t miss any opportunities last year. They drafted the best RB prospect that has come out in several years and lit it up for over 2k total yards in his rookie year behind a work in progress offensive line. Would you have preferred we take Darnold or Rosen instead?



This will end up going nowhere, but, yes, I think not taking a QB last year was a mistake. I find the RB position to being highly commoditized. So it's one of the easier problems to solve for.



However, they way things have broken this year, the Giants may get a second bite at the QB apple and make up for that mistake. By that, I mean trading for Rosen. Or, and I think this is less likely to work, drafting a QB at #6. In comment 14322437 eric2425ny said:This will end up going nowhere, but, yes, I think not taking a QB last year was a mistake. I find the RB position to being highly commoditized. So it's one of the easier problems to solve for.However, they way things have broken this year, the Giants may get a second bite at the QB apple and make up for that mistake. By that, I mean trading for Rosen. Or, and I think this is less likely to work, drafting a QB at #6.

Eli will excel in his last 2-3 years. NYFootballGiants : 3/10/2019 1:45 am : link With 4-5 good linemen in front of him and players like Saquon and Odell on the field (Shepard, Engram, or Gallman are no slouches either). Eli will be very good if not great in his last couple of years. After all, he's done more with less talent, but with more time in the system. Eli will surprise many in his last couple of years in the league with us. Shurmur is simply talking about the QB of the future.

Quote: In comment 14322263 bw in dc said:





Quote:





In comment 14322248 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





You need to make plays in the pocket what did he say, one play a drive? What about all the other plays? First and foremost you need a QB that makes plays from the pocket hemce why he said moving in the pocket is considered mobility to him. That was one of Eli's strengths before years of horrible OL play changed who he is.







"...was one of Eli's strengths before..."



Agreed. And it's past tense. So whatever Eli was is irrelevant to the present day condition.



So I'm not quite sure what you are getting at...







The present day condition? The same where Eli had thrown on more designed roll-outs since his days at Ole Miss? Or does that not fit the criteria? The fact is Eli is plenty mobile as Pat refers to. He can move in the pocket when it exists. Our problem has been where the defense is at a deli counter taking a number and is in race to see who can get served first. Is Eli going to be scrambling around and pirouetting escaping defenders like Wilson? Absolutely not. For fans who don't care to watch back-yard football, Eli is playing chess when the rest are playing checkers.



Eli's mental processing is undeniable. The game comes easy to him. But I think his body is failing him. He seems less accurate regardless of his completion percentage on more nuanced routes. He completed very few deep balls and he skipped more balls into the dirt this past season. i don't think Eli is a problem.but i also don't think he can elevate a team anymore because he hasn't done it since 2011-12. In comment 14322292 Diver_Down said:Eli's mental processing is undeniable. The game comes easy to him. But I think his body is failing him. He seems less accurate regardless of his completion percentage on more nuanced routes. He completed very few deep balls and he skipped more balls into the dirt this past season. i don't think Eli is a problem.but i also don't think he can elevate a team anymore because he hasn't done it since 2011-12.

Quote: If Manning is behind center, I'm glad to see he won't be getting his teeth kicked in like last year.



But the Giants will rue the day they had consecutive top 6 draft picks if they don't come out of it with the QB of the future. Rue the day is very Shakespearean of you. Et tu Brute? In comment 14322374 christian said:Rue the day is very Shakespearean of you. Et tu Brute?

Quote: In comment 14322244 Bill2 said:





Quote:





Are those 3-4 guys available at a cost advantage to the NYG?



If not, its a sports quote



imo







"All that Eli does do"...



How confident are you that Haskins or Rosen already have the football IQ, decision-making skills, and NFL-level accuracy that Eli has? And we already know neither of them are necessarily more mobile than Eli.



This is the thing: I don't understand the people who think Haskins will come and turn this whole thing around He's still a college pocket-QB. He's only going to go as far as his o-line takes him, same as Eli.



The only upside is he would be cheaper. I think Rosen is almost there. He started for almost a year already. Haskins has no experience in the NFL but his scouting report indicates he reads the field very well. In comment 14322409 Leg of Theismann said:I think Rosen is almost there. He started for almost a year already. Haskins has no experience in the NFL but his scouting report indicates he reads the field very well.

Quote: coming.



I think it will be Finley before Jones. His accuracy, ability to throw to spots, adequate mobility, comfort in a pro system will outweigh Jones's cookie-Cutcliffe appeal. In comment 14322381 BigBlueCane said:I think it will be Finley before Jones. His accuracy, ability to throw to spots, adequate mobility, comfort in a pro system will outweigh Jones's cookie-Cutcliffe appeal.

Leg joeinpa : 3/10/2019 8:37 am : link The question is will Haskins make the Giants better 2 or 3 years from now.



I don’t understand why people think the Giants shouldn’t draft a quarterback because they won’t be as good as Eli this season

Quote: The question is will Haskins make the Giants better 2 or 3 years from now.



I don’t understand why people think the Giants shouldn’t draft a quarterback because they won’t be as good as Eli this season



If the Giants are serious about following the "Kansas City Chiefs model", then the better get a QB soon to sit and learn behind Eli. In comment 14322618 joeinpa said:If the Giants are serious about following the "Kansas City Chiefs model", then the better get a QB soon to sit and learn behind Eli.

Quote: Shirker had him moving the pocket a lot in the second half, and to pretty good success.



There’s a difference between designed rollouts where you’re rolling out once the ball is snapped and the blocking scheme is tailored to that and making a play with your feet when the blocking breaks down. In comment 14322415 Bill L said:There’s a difference between designed rollouts where you’re rolling out once the ball is snapped and the blocking scheme is tailored to that and making a play with your feet when the blocking breaks down.

Quote: In comment 14322415 Bill L said:





Quote:





Shirker had him moving the pocket a lot in the second half, and to pretty good success.







There’s a difference between designed rollouts where you’re rolling out once the ball is snapped and the blocking scheme is tailored to that and making a play with your feet when the blocking breaks down.



The point is whether they are designed or improvised, it still requires Eli to be mobile which runs counter to the BBI narrative that he is a statue. If Eli is incapable of running as BBI maintains, then he would be tripping over his own feet on the designed roll-outs. In comment 14322635 ajr2456 said:The point is whether they are designed or improvised, it still requires Eli to be mobile which runs counter to the BBI narrative that he is a statue. If Eli is incapable of running as BBI maintains, then he would be tripping over his own feet on the designed roll-outs.

It doesn’t run counter to the statue narrative ajr2456 : 3/10/2019 9:41 am : link Eli is a professional athlete, he’s able to move.



He’s a statute when he’s in the pocket and pocket breaks down. We’ve seen it played out the last 31 NFL Sunday’s.

He prefers to step up Bill L : 3/10/2019 9:49 am : link And he’s not been able to for at least 2 seasons and likely more. Not his fault because you need to be able to step up *someplace*. He’s never been a scrambler nor should he need to be. He’s good ok designed roll outs. So, where you’re obsessing on wrt mobility seems to be the more

Infrequent events.

Pass rushers in your face is an ajr2456 : 3/10/2019 9:50 am : link Infrequent event? Happens to NFL QBs dozens of times a game.

Usually you can step up Bill L : 3/10/2019 9:53 am : link We have not been able to. It really stands to reason that if the criticism is to be able to a pile pass rushers to the face, it’s best accomplished by allowing fewer pass rushers to get in his face. That’s true from anyone, so you’d have to renew your bias toward someone else anyway when we replace Eli.

The question should really be should the Giants want Shurmur back? Optimus-NY : 3/10/2019 9:56 am : link Eli is at the end of the line and has proven himself. He has his pelts on the wall. If Eli retired today, his career would be a resounding yes. What has Shurmur EVER proven? He'll be lucky to be employed here another year or two at this rate. Who cares what he thinks.

Quote: You need to make plays in the pocket what did he say, one play a drive? What about all the other plays? First and foremost you need a QB that makes plays from the pocket hemce why he said moving in the pocket is considered mobility to him. That was one of Eli's strengths before years of horrible OL play changed who he is.



Well said. In comment 14322248 robbieballs2003 said:Well said.

Quote: We have not been able to. It really stands to reason that if the criticism is to be able to a pile pass rushers to the face, it’s best accomplished by allowing fewer pass rushers to get in his face. That’s true from anyone, so you’d have to renew your bias toward someone else anyway when we replace Eli.



There’s more to avoiding pass rushers than stepping up. No QB can get away from pressure up the middle? In comment 14322664 Bill L said:There’s more to avoiding pass rushers than stepping up. No QB can get away from pressure up the middle?

Point is you’re animus forced you to key on events Bill L : 3/10/2019 10:07 am : link That are very much OL dependent and which, with even an average OL occur in a minority of plays in the context off everything an offense runs. It causes you to ignore not only the positive but also fail to consider that if you improve the OL those instances you focus on are reduced even further.

Quote: That are very much OL dependent and which, with even an average OL occur in a minority of plays in the context off everything an offense runs. It causes you to ignore not only the positive but also fail to consider that if you improve the OL those instances you focus on are reduced even further.



That’s not true at all. Pointing out that designed roll outs don’t disprove a lack of mobility isn’t some sort of agenda, it’s the facts. In comment 14322676 Bill L said:That’s not true at all. Pointing out that designed roll outs don’t disprove a lack of mobility isn’t some sort of agenda, it’s the facts.

Quote: went 7-9 four times. Age 38 & 39 he went to the championship game in the NFC. Unless he all of a sudden found the fountain of youth I guess it takes more than just a HOF QB to be a winning team.



Before the haters start hating I am not comparing Brees to Eli or the Saints to the Giants. Just pointing out the facts of an aging "elite" QB and him being a product of his environment to an extent.



Aaron Rogers started finding out the same thing last year. +1. Part of the issue here is that BBI has over-estimated the talent on this team for a long time.



And forget trying to get a qb on the cheap by drafting after the first round. The chances of finding a qb after Round #1 is very, very small. The fact that everyone can recite the non-first rounders in the last 15 years off the top of their heads is proof. Look at our own history: we've spent a 3 and 2 4's and haven't gotten one backup who was a good backup as long as we didn't use him.



So, we are either spending a first rounder or trading for someone else's failed first rounder. Everything else is betting on a real longshot. In comment 14322488 arniefez said:+1. Part of the issue here is that BBI has over-estimated the talent on this team for a long time.And forget trying to get a qb on the cheap by drafting after the first round. The chances of finding a qb after Round #1 is very, very small. The fact that everyone can recite the non-first rounders in the last 15 years off the top of their heads is proof. Look at our own history: we've spent a 3 and 2 4's and haven't gotten one backup who was a good backup as long as we didn't use him.So, we are either spending a first rounder or trading for someone else's failed first rounder. Everything else is betting on a real longshot.

Quote: In comment 14322381 BigBlueCane said:





Quote:





coming.







I think it will be Finley before Jones. His accuracy, ability to throw to spots, adequate mobility, comfort in a pro system will outweigh Jones's cookie-Cutcliffe appeal.



Unfortunately, I think the Cutcliffe to Eli to Peyton connection will be a positive factor for Jones. Jints Central is big on lineage - note: Gettleman. In comment 14322597 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:Unfortunately, I think the Cutcliffe to Eli to Peyton connection will be a positive factor for Jones. Jints Central is big on lineage - note: Gettleman.

Quote: In comment 14322597 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:





Quote:





In comment 14322381 BigBlueCane said:





Quote:





coming.







I think it will be Finley before Jones. His accuracy, ability to throw to spots, adequate mobility, comfort in a pro system will outweigh Jones's cookie-Cutcliffe appeal.







Unfortunately, I think the Cutcliffe to Eli to Peyton connection will be a positive factor for Jones. Jints Central is big on lineage - note: Gettleman.



Cutcliffe as a QB whisperer is the biggest myth in college football. I hope that’s not a factor in their decision making. In comment 14322706 bw in dc said:Cutcliffe as a QB whisperer is the biggest myth in college football. I hope that’s not a factor in their decision making.

Quote: And he’s not been able to for at least 2 seasons and likely more. Not his fault because you need to be able to step up *someplace*. He’s never been a scrambler nor should he need to be. He’s good ok designed roll outs. So, where you’re obsessing on wrt mobility seems to be the more

Infrequent events.



Everyone knows what Eli is. And that’s not changing.



But what he is doesn’t fit what Shurmur wants in a QB. So I think it’s reasonable to conclude Shurmur would rather have a different option at QB. In comment 14322655 Bill L said:Everyone knows what Eli is. And that’s not changing.But what he is doesn’t fit what Shurmur wants in a QB. So I think it’s reasonable to conclude Shurmur would rather have a different option at QB.

Isn't it a forgone conclusion Dirt1 : 3/10/2019 11:01 am : link that the Giants will select Daniel Jones somewhere in this draft. After all he was the 2019 Senior Bowl MVP. Fits the pattern. Webb= 2017 MVP. Lauletta= 2018 MVP. Just makes too much sense. I don't like it but fits the Giants to a tee.

Quote: that the Giants will select Daniel Jones somewhere in this draft. After all he was the 2019 Senior Bowl MVP. Fits the pattern. Webb= 2017 MVP. Lauletta= 2018 MVP. Just makes too much sense. I don't like it but fits the Giants to a tee.



The only conclusion is that you shouldn’t take into account winning MVP in a game where there is no blitzing and teams can only play cover 2. In comment 14322710 Dirt1 said:The only conclusion is that you shouldn’t take into account winning MVP in a game where there is no blitzing and teams can only play cover 2.

Quote: Eli is at the end of the line and has proven himself. He has his pelts on the wall. If Eli retired today, his career would be a resounding yes. What has Shurmur EVER proven? He'll be lucky to be employed here another year or two at this rate. Who cares what he thinks.



Wether you like him or not, Shurmur is the coach and he has a system.



Per his words, Eli isn’t that right fit that system... In comment 14322667 Optimus-NY said:Wether you like him or not, Shurmur is the coach and he has a system.Per his words, Eli isn’t that right fit that system...

Quote:



Unfortunately, I think the Cutcliffe to Eli to Peyton connection will be a positive factor for Jones. Jints Central is big on lineage - note: Gettleman.







Cutcliffe as a QB whisperer is the biggest myth in college football. I hope that’s not a factor in their decision making.



I don’t get it either. But the Mannings swear by him.



Have you ever read Accorsi’s scouting report on Eli? Basically, he said Eli was doing great things despite unimpressive coaching.



Of course, the Ole Miss HC was Cutcliffe... In comment 14322708 ajr2456 said:I don’t get it either. But the Mannings swear by him.Have you ever read Accorsi’s scouting report on Eli? Basically, he said Eli was doing great things despite unimpressive coaching.Of course, the Ole Miss HC was Cutcliffe...

Quote: In comment 14322708 ajr2456 said:





Quote:









Unfortunately, I think the Cutcliffe to Eli to Peyton connection will be a positive factor for Jones. Jints Central is big on lineage - note: Gettleman.







Cutcliffe as a QB whisperer is the biggest myth in college football. I hope that’s not a factor in their decision making.







I don’t get it either. But the Mannings swear by him.



Have you ever read Accorsi’s scouting report on Eli? Basically, he said Eli was doing great things despite unimpressive coaching.



Of course, the Ole Miss HC was Cutcliffe...



Yea I don’t get it either. He gets lauded for Eli and Peyton but how much did he really do there? The rest of his QB list isn’t impressive. In comment 14322748 bw in dc said:Yea I don’t get it either. He gets lauded for Eli and Peyton but how much did he really do there? The rest of his QB list isn’t impressive.

re: QBs royhobbs7 : 3/10/2019 6:03 pm : link Giants should pass on Haskins and wait until 2020 to do anything they can to grab Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.

Sign a stopgap for this year like Bridgewater and then with another lousy record (likely), they'll be in position to move up a few places in the draft for 2020 to draft Lawrence.



When drafting a QB for the future, you don't pull the trigger on a good one, you wait for the most talented of QBs over a 3 year period.



Lawrence may just be the one!



Instead, focus on upgrading the defense with a plethora of 11 draft choices given that this draft is replete with defensive talent into the 3rd day.

Quote: Giants should pass on Haskins and wait until 2020 to do anything they can to grab Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.

Sign a stopgap for this year like Bridgewater and then with another lousy record (likely), they'll be in position to move up a few places in the draft for 2020 to draft Lawrence.



When drafting a QB for the future, you don't pull the trigger on a good one, you wait for the most talented of QBs over a 3 year period.



Lawrence may just be the one!



Instead, focus on upgrading the defense with a plethora of 11 draft choices given that this draft is replete with defensive talent into the 3rd day.

I want them to wait because the choices are untenable this year, it even worse don’t want to wait 2 more years. Because Lawrence won’t be available until 2021. In comment 14323111 royhobbs7 said:I want them to wait because the choices are untenable this year, it even worse don’t want to wait 2 more years. Because Lawrence won’t be available until 2021.