Duggan: Giants to re-sign Spencer Pulley

The Giants are re-signing OL Spencer Pulley, per source. Pulley started nine games at center last season. Provides depth/competition for starter Jon Halapio
No word on the guaranteed money
confused by this? I like re-signing him but I feel like $9mil is a little much
Was there a line of teams knocking down the door for him?
Big Rick in FL said:
Nevertheless, people will knee jerk assuming it’s a 9 mill guaranteed contract
Let him compete with Halapio
said about him all last year
Too much for a backup who'd not that good.
Big Blue '56 said:
Why would they spend that much on him? I'm somewhat patient, but 3 yrs, $4.5 seems appropriate.
Well, most people didn't seem to be comfortable with Halapio - so, this gives us a little depth.
Have to see the terms.
Not sure we needed to go 3 years, but it's probably an easy contract to get out of before that.
Good luck Eli. Can’t help the center out every play with the OG’s.
the depth and the competition. So that's fine, and I don't expect it to be a lot GTD, but still a little surprised.
Contracts aren't always what they seem. They are always overinflated when the numbers first come out.
Big Rick in FL said:
| Contracts aren't always what they seem. They are always overinflated when the numbers first come out.
Shhh. This is more fun..:)
Said it could be worth up to 9.6 million.
JonC said:
Ummm, we could draft a center (a few options) in rounds 4 and 5 that could be the same value at less cost. Oh well, I guess they feel they need a veteran swing presence here.
Whether there's no guarantees -- Pulley is not a good football player -- and anything above the minimum is a misread of the market.
jvm52106 said:
If there's someone they like, I doubt Pulley or Pio will stop them from drafting him. This is depth/competition, albeit probably for $2-3M more than he's worth.
I wouldn't be surprised if it's very team friendly this year.
christian said:
| Whether there's no guarantees -- Pulley is not a good football player -- and anything above the minimum is a misread of the market.
Perhaps, but I’d like to see the guarantees and incentives that are built in
Pio will be given every shot to win the job but Pulley is considered a viable fall back option.
I dont care if it was 1 year for 100,000, the guy is a terrible football player. We just signed a starting center to a tender and now this?
These are the head scratching moves that concern me with DG. The draft hasnt even come about and we already have 2 bad centers on the roster signed for this year. Teams arent knocking on the door for this dude, and if they are - jsut let them have him.
dep026 said:
| I dont care if it was 1 year for 100,000, the guy is a terrible football player. We just signed a starting center to a tender and now this?
These are the head scratching moves that concern me with DG. The draft hasnt even come about and we already have 2 bad centers on the roster signed for this year. Teams arent knocking on the door for this dude, and if they are - jsut let them have him.
Their analysis of him as a player is quite clearly different than yours.
One resigning and BBI fucking implodes
9 million over three years isn't shit. He is still young. Maybe they feel he could be the starter...
christian said:
| Whether there's no guarantees -- Pulley is not a good football player -- and anything above the minimum is a misread of the market.
And what exactly is the current market, oh wise and wonderful one?
He plays OC and OG. Good depth signing at worst.
Whatever the dollars are, they could be allocated towards signing a real NFL center, like Sullivan.
Halapio is a backup C/G in my world. Of course, I don't run shit, Gettleman does.
And therein lies the problem. We all saw him play last year.
What other team is offering Pulley more than the vet minimum?
Halapio is a bad center? I hardly think two games sandwiched in between a rookie guard and Omameh is a big enough sample size.
This isnt a bad depth signing.
So you have condemned Halapio already? I agree that I would not have touched Pulley, but Halapio was starting to look good.
Than to react to initial contract numbers.
Spoiler alert: they're released by the agent and never close to the actual amount
Coming from a regime who sought fit to pay Partick Omameh decent money and Jonathan Stewart decent money and Kareem Martin good money - well you see where this is going...
Pulley need to be signed now, and for that figure? Even if only $1 million is guaranteed it's a head scratcher.
Pat Shurmur is a pretty good resource for evaluations/signings of guys he's worked with. Remember, he was a very good college center at Michigan State.
the giants could sign prime lawrence taylor and you would complain
Torrag said:
A lot of certainty based on the... 5-6 quarters we've seen of Pio actually playing OC.
It was a new position for him and he was injured early in the 2nd game of the season.
He might not pan out there, but we can't really know that yet - or even be sure that Pulley is better. He may not be.
dep026 said:
|
Coming from a regime who sought fit to pay Partick Omameh decent money and Jonathan Stewart decent money and Kareem Martin good money - well you see where this is going...
Omameh had a decent history, but Stewart and Martin???? Martin is ok, but $$$ #s were way to high.
1. This is backup C/G money
2. I'm not saying he's a "good" C by any stretch, but he deserves at least some of the credit for the OLs improved play down the stretch last year. IIRC, he was inserted into the lineup a week or two before Brown who everyone wants(ed) back.
Put him (or Halapio) between a top 5 G in Zeitler and the up-and-coming Hernandez and they should be fine. Especially if the FO can upgrade OL (by far the weakest link).
particularly in the running game. I'm not upset by this.
I'm guessing that the contract will allow for him to be cut after a year with a minimal cap hit, but we'll see.
Could see Martin being a cap casualty.
and having Greco play was apparent. But, I agree that 9.6m sounds high depending on the details.
this regime has no fucking clue. none at all. these are the positions you pay vet minimum to.
and before you say don't overreact, every contract given out last year was AWFUL. these clowns don't deserve patience. their track record speaks for itself
a 1 year $2.3 million deal. Still seems like a lot.
.
Why would they even go 3 years for a JAG at center.
They have re-signed a lot of hamburg in the past week.
Is there any filet mignon to come?
ajr2456 said:
| a 1 year $2.3 million deal. Still seems like a lot.
That sounds about right.
I thought Pulley looked like good depth after he got his sea legs here. He was part of the turnaround after J.Brown stepped in.
our Dante Scarnecchia - Hal Hunter.
.
They can spread the cap hit over three seasons while only really being on the hook for a one year contract.
last year after we picked him up.
Halapio is not the answer, and neither is Pulley.
Maybe they draft someone to compete with both of them and be a swing guard as well.
We'll be ton better on the line though with 2 stud guards around the center.
He might be a just a fall plan for Halapio who is coming off a terrible leg injury.
last year. Like more than coachspeak, Shurmur really likes him.
Im convinced people just see a poor overall OL and assume everyone sucks. I too thought Pio looked solid. He only played with an incompetent RG and RT. Put him in between Hernandez & Zeitler, perhaps a functioning RT and lets see.
A veteran backup C-G is a very valuable commodity. At worst, a trade will bring a draft pick.
christian said:
| Whether there's no guarantees -- Pulley is not a good football player -- and anything above the minimum is a misread of the market.
+1 - or what I like to call The Tanney Rule.
mittenedman said:
|
Im convinced people just see a poor overall OL and assume everyone sucks. I too thought Pio looked solid. He only played with an incompetent RG and RT. Put him in between Hernandez & Zeitler, perhaps a functioning RT and lets see.
And a rookie LG making the first 2 starts of his career.
may not be flashy but he provides veteran backup depth at OC and OG, and he's just 25 still (26 for the season), this is a player that the Dante Scarnecchia would coach/develop and then the Patriots would let him go for a 3rd round comp pick.
No comment about the $$$ until we see the details.
the league-wide view is usually ignored when people go off the fucking rails on rants:
Look around the league at vet minimum contracts. Not many exist for anything but specialists and ST-only guys.
Just looking at quick glance, there are only 3 guys I can see who are backup OL on vet minimum contracts.
Brown Recluse said:
Understatement. Holy moly.
Duggan is reporting this per a source as really a 1 year deal $2.325 via roster bonus and salary.
So if that's correct it sounds like a 1 year deal guaranteed only if he makes the team
Halapio played center in college I believe. So this wasn't exactly his first rodeo at center.
He was 100% part of the problem at offensive line last year when in. We got destroyed up the middle. Whether that was the guard, center, or even Barkley's blitz pickup can be debated.
Can he play better with better more mature talent around him sure.
I still think they need to upgrade that spot though.
BigBlueDownTheShore said:
| last year after we picked him up.
Halapio is not the answer, and neither is Pulley.
Maybe they draft someone to compete with both of them and be a swing guard as well.
We'll be ton better on the line though with 2 stud guards around the center.
He might be a just a fall plan for Halapio who is coming off a terrible leg injury.
Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN
46s
Gettleman constantly lamented center Halapio's absence, but #Giants value Halapio's replacement, Spencer Pulley. They re-sign Pulley, 25, to a three year, $9.6 million, sources confirm. Shurmur on Pulley: "He’s smart; you need more than a fishing license to get into Vanderbilt.
Larry in Pencilvania said:
| Duggan is reporting this per a source as really a 1 year deal $2.325 via roster bonus and salary.
So if that's correct it sounds like a 1 year deal guaranteed only if he makes the team
Sorry that should be 1 year guaranteed
This is not just a DG signing - JR used to love these guys too. Spencer Pulley is Kerry Wynn... undrafted FA - try hard good guy WITH LITTLE TO NO UPSIDE.
What's the point? Teams can get away with having one of these kinds of players on the roster, but over the course of the past 10 years the Giants have too many of them.
Even if it's a one year deal with minimal money - the guy can't play..no one on here has said anything other than he's a JAG.
Why not have a younger guy from late in the draft? Or a new undrafted FA who is 21 with some possible upside to develop? Or shoot - even a new/different JAG to root for?
I don't get it.
...after the break last year, how many games did Spencer Pulley start at Center?
Thanks in advance!
Nothing wrong with this signing
This is a 1 yr deal with non guarantee spread over three.
Also this is pretty much parcel to a lot of backup C/G deals around the league.
Pulley may not be a stud but he’s a decent interior reserve option. Greco is older and not coming back so we need to have some versatile backup options.
I'd love to see a Day 2 pick for a good C prospect; Halapio and Pulley don't seem to offer very much in terms of upgrading, and the idea that two strong guards effectively negate a mediocre C is foolish. But the reality is there are to many more gaping holes to fill on D, across the board, and at ROT, QB, and maybe TE.
1 year at 2.3M. it's a total misread of the way things work.
Casillas, Dwayne Harris, Jonathan Stewart, Omameh, and countless others. we rush to sign guys right away who are marginal at best and severely overpay. The way to do this is let it play out and sign someone at the end for cheap if they are to be a backup.
should only sign the big name difference makers right away
it was too much to pay Brett Jones last year and its too much to pay Pulley this year.
this is not a hard concept
ColHowPepper said:
| I'd love to see a Day 2 pick for a good C prospect; Halapio and Pulley don't seem to offer very much in terms of upgrading, and the idea that two strong guards effectively negate a mediocre C is foolish. But the reality is there are to many more gaping holes to fill on D, across the board, and at ROT, QB, and maybe TE.
Finish the rebuild of the offensive line. No more fucking half measures. Just get it done.
The offense is the only way we will be competitive this season.
Obviously Minnesota did not think Jones salary was too high, did they?
Sammo85 said:
| This is a 1 yr deal with non guarantee spread over three.
Also this is pretty much parcel to a lot of backup C/G deals around the league.
Pulley may not be a stud but he’s a decent interior reserve option. Greco is older and not coming back so we need to have some versatile backup options.
+1
Eh, there's plenty of vet min deals around the league. Problem is the teams with lots of those deals have shitty depth and the second they lose a starter, things go downhill fast.
The irony is that must those bashing this move (which is sounding like its essentially a 1 yr deal for $2.5M) probably bashed DG last year for trading Brett Jones (earning ~$3M). Pretty similar players if you ask me, and before someone claims Jones has more upside, he's ~2 years older than Pulley.
Pretty sure all those players (except maybe Casillas) received substantially more than Pulley, especially in guarantees.
Assuming Halapio wins the starting job, if the Giants draft a C or grab an UDFA or Evan Brown looks much improved in camp, they can easily trade Pulley for a late round pick. Someone will be interested in a decent backup C/G.
Sammo85 said:
| This is a 1 yr deal with non guarantee spread over three.
Also this is pretty much parcel to a lot of backup C/G deals around the league.
Pulley may not be a stud but he’s a decent interior reserve option. Greco is older and not coming back so we need to have some versatile backup options.
^This.
The Pulley signing is just insurance for Halapio in case he isn't ready and they don't go/get C in the draft. If Duggan's tweet is correct and it's predicated on making the team then he may never see a dime. That $9.6 million is just a cute way to stretch out the cap dollars. This is a one year insurance policy
Larry in Pencilvania said:
| The Pulley signing is just insurance for Halapio in case he isn't ready and they don't go/get C in the draft. If Duggan's tweet is correct and it's predicated on making the team then he may never see a dime. That $9.6 million is just a cute way to stretch out the cap dollars. This is a one year insurance policy
Exactly, Larry. Nothing for folks to get in a snit about.
GiantsFan84 said:
| this regime has no fucking clue. none at all. these are the positions you pay vet minimum to.
and before you say don't overreact, every contract given out last year was AWFUL. these clowns don't deserve patience. their track record speaks for itself
Trolls gotta troll- especially when they know nothing, yet act like they know all.
Larry in Pencilvania said:
| The Pulley signing is just insurance for Halapio in case he isn't ready and they don't go/get C in the draft. If Duggan's tweet is correct and it's predicated on making the team then he may never see a dime. That $9.6 million is just a cute way to stretch out the cap dollars. This is a one year insurance policy
Thanks for the voice of reason lol.
yatqb said:
| particularly in the running game. I'm not upset by this.
I'm guessing that the contract will allow for him to be cut after a year with a minimal cap hit, but we'll see.
Having Hernandez and Zietler on either side is going to help our starting Center be it Hilapio or Pulley.
You need depth and he's a solid backup center. Money is in line with veteran depth on a unit that has to plan for attrition.
giants#1 said:
| Assuming Halapio wins the starting job, if the Giants draft a C or grab an UDFA or Evan Brown looks much improved in camp, they can easily trade Pulley for a late round pick. Someone will be interested in a decent backup C/G.
Nobody is going to trade for Spencer Pulley. That's why SD straight released him last year. I'm pretty sure they tried to get something for him before they did so.
I think it's a valid question. We all know DG isn't infallible when it comes to free agents, i.e. Stewart. It's reasonable to question this move too when Pulley was a poor player on a below average offensive line.
Look, I don't like this signing, but it's nothing to get crazy and lose perspective over.
That being said, there's a tendency to overrate one's own players. The notion that the Giants can "easily" get a draft pick for Pulley does not hold water.
Remember, the Giants got him off the waiver wire last year. Nobody wanted to give a draft pick for him last year. But this year, after being immersed in the Giants magic dust, he's easily traded for a draft pick.
This is nonsense.
i like this signing, ill hold final judgement until we see the guaranteed money. But it will be nice to finally have someone serviceable coming off the bench that wasnt picked up off the street the week before.
gets it done for J. Brown?
It's .0122 % of the cap, that's what matters. And he did play much better at the end of the year, so we have a backup for Halapio who is familiar with the system and the coaching staff is comfortable with him. That is a GOOD thing.
Giants are highly likely to take one if not two OL in the draft. Maybe a T and a C/G interior lineman.
But part of roster building involves putting together pieces when they are available so you don’t have to obfuscate your draft and value picks accordingly.
Pulley avoids having a gaping backup hole and relying on a rookie in case of injury.
This board is becoming unbearable with the overreacting and lack of cogent analysis and big picture understanding that’s needed sometimes.
He's not great, but he's young and has starting experience. he's a decent backup with room to improve. What do some of you expect - an all-pro backup center playing for vet min?
what a guy like Matt Paradis gets. Antother case of who exactly are you bidding against? WTF is the rush, he's jag. see: J. Stewart
The Giants need to upgrade the OL but they need decent depth as well.
The draft is going to be focused on the D.
I see him as a good OG who likely could move to C as well.
moaltch said:
| what a guy like Matt Paradis gets. Antother case of who exactly are you bidding against? WTF is the rush, he's jag. see: J. Stewart
Paradis isn't even in the same ballpark. He's likely getting >$10M per season
.
The risk in waiting is that another OL desperate team, of which there are many, misses out on the top 3-4 targets and then grossly overpays for someone like Pulley. And then you're left with a backup like Greco or an UDFA.
But hey, you saved $1M in cap space!
and with the draft focused on defense, more to come.
A free agent RT and Jamon Brown back on a team friendly deal and the line looks like a strength in terms of ability and depth.
Solder
Wheeler
Hernandez
Brown
Halapio
Pulley
Zeitler
Brown
2019 FA (Williams/James)
Wheeler
Joey in VA said:
| It's .0122 % of the cap, that's what matters. And he did play much better at the end of the year, so we have a backup for Halapio who is familiar with the system and the coaching staff is comfortable with him. That is a GOOD thing.
+1
In comment 14324121
Chris684 said:
| and with the draft focused on defense, more to come.
A free agent RT and Jamon Brown back on a team friendly deal and the line looks like a strength in terms of ability and depth.
Solder
Wheeler
Hernandez
Brown
Halapio
Pulley
Zeitler
Brown
2019 FA (Williams/James)
Wheeler
I agree,
Gettleman is being true to his word when he said he had to fix the O line.
absolutely....he in 2 years has completely turned the OL around. as a fan, how can you not love the way he has turned around the feeling of the group...
Pulley has more experience and is probably better at this point than a late round draft choice.
He's a decent backup option at C for this year. Stop overreacting.
ryanmkeane said:
| Pulley has more experience and is probably better at this point than a late round draft choice.
He's a decent backup option at C for this year. Stop overreacting.
its BBI, they wig out
I highly doubt he returns to sit behind a pro bowl caliber player next year. He's gone. He'll get the opportunity to start somewhere, OL play is atrocious and teams have a need.
AcesUp said:
| I highly doubt he returns to sit behind a pro bowl caliber player next year. He's gone. He'll get the opportunity to start somewhere, OL play is atrocious and teams have a need.
Brown has a little experience @ RT. If we don't sign someone like Daryl Williams, he could be an option to kick outside and still be a starter.
I'm not 100% sure he's gone.
and save the draft for defense. or possibly QB. Seems to be going according to plan. Decent pickups so far. Versatile nuts and bolts guys for depth . Rather than reaching for a high draft pick busts like Flowers, Pugh and Richburg. Let DG do his thing (that why he was brought here) and we will see then, judge the results. MO.
Pep22 said:
| Pat Shurmur is a pretty good resource for evaluations/signings of guys he's worked with. Remember, he was a very good college center at Michigan State.
Can we stop with the Shurmur resume of what he did in college? I don't see how that is relevant 20 years later. I worked on a farm when I was 14. It doesn't mean I know how to milk a fucking cow.
doesnt everyone just know how to milk a cowboy? i mean....how hard can it be. plus you have a dick dont you? im sure you have pulled on that a few times.
He has only played 3 years. Here are the rules:
If a player with three accrued seasons has received a qualifying offer — a salary tender predetermined by the CBA — from his old club, he can negotiate with any club through April 20. If the restricted free agent signs an offer sheet with a new club, his old club can match the offer and keep him because they have a right of first refusal on any offer sheet the player signs. If the old club does not match the offer, it may receive draft choice compensation depending on the amount of its qualifying offer. If an offer sheet is not executed on or before April 20, the player’s negotiating rights revert exclusively to his old club. Before the start of free agency, a player who would be a restricted free agent may be designated by his old club as its franchise player or transition player.
It sure seems like we paid him as if he were an unrestricted free agent.
to the contract for Pulley.
Ira said:
| to the contract for Pulley.
+1. As have all the signings so far.
COW* not COWBOY* wow sooooo fucked up
Though an UDFA last year, he was a featured signing out of Nebraska ... let’s see what a year of pro training did for him.
I get it.. and it's not something worth overreacting to as he's a back-up C but I just think he was terrible last year. Maybe somebody can tell me he graded out better than what I saw from him but I doubt it. 3mio per year for 3yrs is not enough info. If it's very little guaranteed beyond 1yr than its probably not that bad a deal. I think if you resign Pulley & Halapio with Hernandez & Zeigler at G. I'm not sure Brown is coming back unless it's very cheap. Halapio can play C or G. I think a RT FA and OL is done and that probably includes the draft which isn't a bad plan considering the needs at every single level of the defense.
DavidinBMNY said:
| I wouldn't be surprised if it's very team friendly this year.
It’s so much better to freak out rather than wait. Then again the Stewart contract was an atrocity lol so DG is maybe not getting much credit. But it’s alway about the guaranteed money. Always. That’s the number we need to see first
Now we have a bottom third center in the fold for more money they he should get.
And without reading I’m sure it’s a disaster of a thread. All this for a backup non descript type roster move?
Carry on with the hysterics.
djm said:
| And without reading I’m sure it’s a disaster of a thread. All this for a backup non descript type roster move?
Carry on with the hysterics.
It's exactly what you'd expect. I wouldn't bother.
djm said:
| And without reading I’m sure it’s a disaster of a thread. All this for a backup non descript type roster move?
Carry on with the hysterics.
Pulley is getting paid 2.3M guaranteed, back-up center money is about 1/3 of that.
Just because you really, really want economics management not to matter, it does matter.
If 1.5M is the difference between the nickle corner the Giants desire and what they can afford for isntance, I'm sure he'll just accept it.
is only guaranteed if he makes the team, right?
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| is only guaranteed if he makes the team, right?
Where was that reported?
Duggan is reporting this as a 3 year $8M deal with year 1 with $2.325 guaranteed if he makes the roster. In that case, only the signing bonus would be sunk cost, but I haven't seen a signing bonus referenced
But Pio can also play Guard and if Hernandez or Zietler were to miss any time they could move Pio to OG and bring in Pulley. The Giants like versatile OL.
As for Brown, I suggested he might be a possible RT candidate as was told he sucked at Guard how can he play RT ( even though he played RT in college. )