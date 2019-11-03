Duggan: Giants to re-sign Spencer Pulley Defenderdawg : 3/11/2019 10:45 am Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21)

3/11/19, 10:40 AM

The Giants are re-signing OL Spencer Pulley, per source. Pulley started nine games at center last season. Provides depth/competition for starter Jon Halapio

anyone bigfrank612 : 3/11/2019 10:46 am : link confused by this? I like re-signing him but I feel like $9mil is a little much

3 years? GiantsRage2007 : 3/11/2019 10:47 am : link Was there a line of teams knocking down the door for him?

All about the guaranteed money... Anakim : 3/11/2019 10:48 am : link Let him compete with Halapio

Feh jeff57 : 3/11/2019 10:49 am : link Too much for a backup who'd not that good.

Why would they spend that much on him? I'm somewhat patient, but 3 yrs, $4.5 seems appropriate. In comment 14323833 Big Blue '56 said:Why would they spend that much on him? I'm somewhat patient, but 3 yrs, $4.5 seems appropriate.

. arcarsenal : 3/11/2019 10:49 am : link Well, most people didn't seem to be comfortable with Halapio - so, this gives us a little depth.



Have to see the terms.



Not sure we needed to go 3 years, but it's probably an easy contract to get out of before that.

Halapio vs Pulley for staring Center The_Boss : 3/11/2019 10:49 am : link Good luck Eli. Can’t help the center out every play with the OG’s.

We need bigfrank612 : 3/11/2019 10:49 am : link the depth and the competition. So that's fine, and I don't expect it to be a lot GTD, but still a little surprised.

Good at least he's better than Halapio Torrag : 3/11/2019 10:50 am : link ...

Ummm, we could draft a center (a few options) in rounds 4 and 5 that could be the same value at less cost. Oh well, I guess they feel they need a veteran swing presence here. In comment 14323829 JonC said:Ummm, we could draft a center (a few options) in rounds 4 and 5 that could be the same value at less cost. Oh well, I guess they feel they need a veteran swing presence here.

... christian : 3/11/2019 10:52 am : link Whether there's no guarantees -- Pulley is not a good football player -- and anything above the minimum is a misread of the market.

If there's someone they like, I doubt Pulley or Pio will stop them from drafting him. This is depth/competition, albeit probably for $2-3M more than he's worth. In comment 14323860 jvm52106 said:If there's someone they like, I doubt Pulley or Pio will stop them from drafting him. This is depth/competition, albeit probably for $2-3M more than he's worth.

Let's see where that $ lands vs year allocated. DavidinBMNY : 3/11/2019 10:53 am : link I wouldn't be surprised if it's very team friendly this year.

Perhaps, but I’d like to see the guarantees and incentives that are built in In comment 14323866 christian said:Perhaps, but I’d like to see the guarantees and incentives that are built in

This says to me that we are going to go with what we have at OC Pan-handler : 3/11/2019 10:55 am : link Pio will be given every shot to win the job but Pulley is considered a viable fall back option.

These signings make no sense.... dep026 : 3/11/2019 10:55 am : link I dont care if it was 1 year for 100,000, the guy is a terrible football player. We just signed a starting center to a tender and now this?



These are the head scratching moves that concern me with DG. The draft hasnt even come about and we already have 2 bad centers on the roster signed for this year. Teams arent knocking on the door for this dude, and if they are - jsut let them have him.





Their analysis of him as a player is quite clearly different than yours. In comment 14323876 dep026 said:Their analysis of him as a player is quite clearly different than yours.

Lmfao BleedBlue : 3/11/2019 10:56 am : link One resigning and BBI fucking implodes





9 million over three years isn't shit. He is still young. Maybe they feel he could be the starter...

And what exactly is the current market, oh wise and wonderful one? In comment 14323866 christian said:And what exactly is the current market, oh wise and wonderful one?

Smart move if the guaranteed money is low Emil : 3/11/2019 10:57 am : link He plays OC and OG. Good depth signing at worst.

Disappointing ij_reilly : 3/11/2019 10:57 am : link Whatever the dollars are, they could be allocated towards signing a real NFL center, like Sullivan.



Halapio is a backup C/G in my world. Of course, I don't run shit, Gettleman does.



And therein lies the problem. We all saw him play last year. In comment 14323879 Jon in NYC said:And therein lies the problem. We all saw him play last year.

? jogo1 : 3/11/2019 10:59 am : link What other team is offering Pulley more than the vet minimum?

Halapio is a bad center? I hardly think two games sandwiched in between a rookie guard and Omameh is a big enough sample size.



This isnt a bad depth signing. In comment 14323876 dep026 said:Halapio is a bad center? I hardly think two games sandwiched in between a rookie guard and Omameh is a big enough sample size.This isnt a bad depth signing.

So you have condemned Halapio already? I agree that I would not have touched Pulley, but Halapio was starting to look good.



In comment 14323876 dep026 said:So you have condemned Halapio already? I agree that I would not have touched Pulley, but Halapio was starting to look good.

You would think people on here would know better jlukes : 3/11/2019 11:00 am : link Than to react to initial contract numbers.



Spoiler alert: they're released by the agent and never close to the actual amount

Coming from a regime who sought fit to pay Partick Omameh decent money and Jonathan Stewart decent money and Kareem Martin good money - well you see where this is going... In comment 14323879 Jon in NYC said:Coming from a regime who sought fit to pay Partick Omameh decent money and Jonathan Stewart decent money and Kareem Martin good money - well you see where this is going...

Why did ajr2456 : 3/11/2019 11:01 am : link Pulley need to be signed now, and for that figure? Even if only $1 million is guaranteed it's a head scratcher.

I would think Pep22 : 3/11/2019 11:03 am : link Pat Shurmur is a pretty good resource for evaluations/signings of guys he's worked with. Remember, he was a very good college center at Michigan State.

Numbers seem like bidding against yourself. Heisenberg : 3/11/2019 11:04 am : link not great.

the giants could sign prime lawrence taylor and you would complain In comment 14323887 The_Boss said:the giants could sign prime lawrence taylor and you would complain

A lot of certainty based on the... 5-6 quarters we've seen of Pio actually playing OC.



It was a new position for him and he was injured early in the 2nd game of the season.



He might not pan out there, but we can't really know that yet - or even be sure that Pulley is better. He may not be. In comment 14323851 Torrag said:A lot of certainty based on the... 5-6 quarters we've seen of Pio actually playing OC.It was a new position for him and he was injured early in the 2nd game of the season.He might not pan out there, but we can't really know that yet - or even be sure that Pulley is better. He may not be.

Coming from a regime who sought fit to pay Partick Omameh decent money and Jonathan Stewart decent money and Kareem Martin good money - well you see where this is going...



Omameh had a decent history, but Stewart and Martin???? Martin is ok, but $$$ #s were way to high. In comment 14323900 dep026 said:Omameh had a decent history, but Stewart and Martin???? Martin is ok, but $$$ #s were way to high.

let's not overreact giants#1 : 3/11/2019 11:05 am : link 1. This is backup C/G money

2. I'm not saying he's a "good" C by any stretch, but he deserves at least some of the credit for the OLs improved play down the stretch last year. IIRC, he was inserted into the lineup a week or two before Brown who everyone wants(ed) back.



Put him (or Halapio) between a top 5 G in Zeitler and the up-and-coming Hernandez and they should be fine. Especially if the FO can upgrade OL (by far the weakest link).

I thought that Pulley actually did a pretty good job last year, yatqb : 3/11/2019 11:06 am : link particularly in the running game. I'm not upset by this.



I'm guessing that the contract will allow for him to be cut after a year with a minimal cap hit, but we'll see.

Could see Martin being a cap casualty. In comment 14323914 section125 said:Could see Martin being a cap casualty.

Pulley is a decent backup. The difference between having him play Ira : 3/11/2019 11:06 am : link and having Greco play was apparent. But, I agree that 9.6m sounds high depending on the details.

lmfao GiantsFan84 : 3/11/2019 11:07 am : link this regime has no fucking clue. none at all. these are the positions you pay vet minimum to.



and before you say don't overreact, every contract given out last year was AWFUL. these clowns don't deserve patience. their track record speaks for itself

It's essentially ajr2456 : 3/11/2019 11:08 am : link a 1 year $2.3 million deal. Still seems like a lot.

Why would they even go 3 years for a JAG at center.

They have re-signed a lot of hamburg in the past week.

Is there any filet mignon to come? In comment 14323842 section125 said:Why would they even go 3 years for a JAG at center.They have re-signed a lot of hamburg in the past week.Is there any filet mignon to come?

That sounds about right. In comment 14323926 ajr2456 said:That sounds about right.

Im fine with this. mittenedman : 3/11/2019 11:10 am : link I thought Pulley looked like good depth after he got his sea legs here. He was part of the turnaround after J.Brown stepped in.

They can spread the cap hit over three seasons while only really being on the hook for a one year contract. In comment 14323927 Carson53 said:They can spread the cap hit over three seasons while only really being on the hook for a one year contract.

Pulley filled in ok BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/11/2019 11:13 am : link last year after we picked him up.



Halapio is not the answer, and neither is Pulley.



Maybe they draft someone to compete with both of them and be a swing guard as well.



We'll be ton better on the line though with 2 stud guards around the center.



He might be a just a fall plan for Halapio who is coming off a terrible leg injury.

re: He was part of the turnaround ij_reilly : 3/11/2019 11:13 am : link The Giants finished 0-3.





Im convinced people just see a poor overall OL and assume everyone sucks. I too thought Pio looked solid. He only played with an incompetent RG and RT. Put him in between Hernandez & Zeitler, perhaps a functioning RT and lets see. In comment 14323913 arcarsenal said:Im convinced people just see a poor overall OL and assume everyone sucks. I too thought Pio looked solid. He only played with an incompetent RG and RT. Put him in between Hernandez & Zeitler, perhaps a functioning RT and lets see.

What we saw last year with the Giants and many other teams in the past Ivan15 : 3/11/2019 11:16 am : link A veteran backup C-G is a very valuable commodity. At worst, a trade will bring a draft pick.

+1 - or what I like to call The Tanney Rule. In comment 14323866 christian said:+1 - or what I like to call The Tanney Rule.

Im convinced people just see a poor overall OL and assume everyone sucks. I too thought Pio looked solid. He only played with an incompetent RG and RT. Put him in between Hernandez & Zeitler, perhaps a functioning RT and lets see.



And a rookie LG making the first 2 starts of his career. In comment 14323954 mittenedman said:And a rookie LG making the first 2 starts of his career.

Pulley pjcas18 : 3/11/2019 11:18 am : link may not be flashy but he provides veteran backup depth at OC and OG, and he's just 25 still (26 for the season), this is a player that the Dante Scarnecchia would coach/develop and then the Patriots would let him go for a 3rd round comp pick.



No comment about the $$$ until we see the details.



LOL... FatMan in Charlotte : 3/11/2019 11:18 am : link



Quote: lmfao

GiantsFan84 : 11:07 am : link : reply

this regime has no fucking clue. none at all. these are the positions you pay vet minimum to.



and before you say don't overreact, every contract given out last year was AWFUL. these clowns don't deserve patience. their track record speaks for itself



Look around the league at vet minimum contracts. Not many exist for anything but specialists and ST-only guys.



Just looking at quick glance, there are only 3 guys I can see who are backup OL on vet minimum contracts. the league-wide view is usually ignored when people go off the fucking rails on rants:Look around the league at vet minimum contracts. Not many exist for anything but specialists and ST-only guys.Just looking at quick glance, there are only 3 guys I can see who are backup OL on vet minimum contracts.

Understatement. Holy moly. In comment 14323961 Brown Recluse said:Understatement. Holy moly.

You guys are a such whiny babies Larry in Pencilvania : 3/11/2019 11:20 am : link Duggan is reporting this per a source as really a 1 year deal $2.325 via roster bonus and salary.



So if that's correct it sounds like a 1 year deal guaranteed only if he makes the team

Halapio played center in college I believe. So this wasn't exactly his first rodeo at center.



He was 100% part of the problem at offensive line last year when in. We got destroyed up the middle. Whether that was the guard, center, or even Barkley's blitz pickup can be debated.



Can he play better with better more mature talent around him sure.



I still think they need to upgrade that spot though. In comment 14323954 mittenedman said:Halapio played center in college I believe. So this wasn't exactly his first rodeo at center.He was 100% part of the problem at offensive line last year when in. We got destroyed up the middle. Whether that was the guard, center, or even Barkley's blitz pickup can be debated.Can he play better with better more mature talent around him sure.I still think they need to upgrade that spot though.

Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN

46s

Gettleman constantly lamented center Halapio's absence, but #Giants value Halapio's replacement, Spencer Pulley. They re-sign Pulley, 25, to a three year, $9.6 million, sources confirm. Shurmur on Pulley: "He’s smart; you need more than a fishing license to get into Vanderbilt.

In comment 14323946 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN46sGettleman constantly lamented center Halapio's absence, but #Giants value Halapio's replacement, Spencer Pulley. They re-sign Pulley, 25, to a three year, $9.6 million, sources confirm. Shurmur on Pulley: "He’s smart; you need more than a fishing license to get into Vanderbilt.

Sorry that should be 1 year guaranteed In comment 14323969 Larry in Pencilvania said:Sorry that should be 1 year guaranteed

These are the signing that drive me crazy Dnew15 : 3/11/2019 11:22 am : link This is not just a DG signing - JR used to love these guys too. Spencer Pulley is Kerry Wynn... undrafted FA - try hard good guy WITH LITTLE TO NO UPSIDE.

What's the point? Teams can get away with having one of these kinds of players on the roster, but over the course of the past 10 years the Giants have too many of them.

Even if it's a one year deal with minimal money - the guy can't play..no one on here has said anything other than he's a JAG.

Why not have a younger guy from late in the draft? Or a new undrafted FA who is 21 with some possible upside to develop? Or shoot - even a new/different JAG to root for?

I don't get it.

Much appreciate if someone can say... M.S. : 3/11/2019 11:23 am : link

...after the break last year, how many games did Spencer Pulley start at Center?



Thanks in advance!

He's decent, and a good back-up/insurance policy for Halapio PatersonPlank : 3/11/2019 11:23 am : link Nothing wrong with this signing

This isn’t as huge as people think Sammo85 : 3/11/2019 11:23 am : link This is a 1 yr deal with non guarantee spread over three.



Also this is pretty much parcel to a lot of backup C/G deals around the league.



Pulley may not be a stud but he’s a decent interior reserve option. Greco is older and not coming back so we need to have some versatile backup options.

triage is our reality ColHowPepper : 3/11/2019 11:24 am : link I'd love to see a Day 2 pick for a good C prospect; Halapio and Pulley don't seem to offer very much in terms of upgrading, and the idea that two strong guards effectively negate a mediocre C is foolish. But the reality is there are to many more gaping holes to fill on D, across the board, and at ROT, QB, and maybe TE.

it's still too much GiantsFan84 : 3/11/2019 11:24 am : link 1 year at 2.3M. it's a total misread of the way things work.



Casillas, Dwayne Harris, Jonathan Stewart, Omameh, and countless others. we rush to sign guys right away who are marginal at best and severely overpay. The way to do this is let it play out and sign someone at the end for cheap if they are to be a backup.



should only sign the big name difference makers right away



it was too much to pay Brett Jones last year and its too much to pay Pulley this year.



this is not a hard concept

RE: triage is our reality BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/11/2019 11:26 am : link

Quote: I'd love to see a Day 2 pick for a good C prospect; Halapio and Pulley don't seem to offer very much in terms of upgrading, and the idea that two strong guards effectively negate a mediocre C is foolish. But the reality is there are to many more gaping holes to fill on D, across the board, and at ROT, QB, and maybe TE.



Finish the rebuild of the offensive line. No more fucking half measures. Just get it done.



The offense is the only way we will be competitive this season. In comment 14323985 ColHowPepper said:Finish the rebuild of the offensive line. No more fucking half measures. Just get it done.The offense is the only way we will be competitive this season.

Obviously Minnesota did not think Jones salary was too high, did they? In comment 14323986 GiantsFan84 said:Obviously Minnesota did not think Jones salary was too high, did they?

+1 In comment 14323981 Sammo85 said:+1

Eh, there's plenty of vet min deals around the league. Problem is the teams with lots of those deals have shitty depth and the second they lose a starter, things go downhill fast.



The irony is that must those bashing this move (which is sounding like its essentially a 1 yr deal for $2.5M) probably bashed DG last year for trading Brett Jones (earning ~$3M). Pretty similar players if you ask me, and before someone claims Jones has more upside, he's ~2 years older than Pulley. In comment 14323965 FatMan in Charlotte said:Eh, there's plenty of vet min deals around the league. Problem is the teams with lots of those deals have shitty depth and the second they lose a starter, things go downhill fast.The irony is that must those bashing this move (which is sounding like its essentially a 1 yr deal for $2.5M) probably bashed DG last year for trading Brett Jones (earning ~$3M). Pretty similar players if you ask me, and before someone claims Jones has more upside, he's ~2 years older than Pulley.

Pretty sure all those players (except maybe Casillas) received substantially more than Pulley, especially in guarantees. In comment 14323986 GiantsFan84 said:Pretty sure all those players (except maybe Casillas) received substantially more than Pulley, especially in guarantees.

one more thing re: Jones giants#1 : 3/11/2019 11:32 am : link Assuming Halapio wins the starting job, if the Giants draft a C or grab an UDFA or Evan Brown looks much improved in camp, they can easily trade Pulley for a late round pick. Someone will be interested in a decent backup C/G.

^This. In comment 14323981 Sammo85 said:^This.

Just a guess but... Larry in Pencilvania : 3/11/2019 11:33 am : link The Pulley signing is just insurance for Halapio in case he isn't ready and they don't go/get C in the draft. If Duggan's tweet is correct and it's predicated on making the team then he may never see a dime. That $9.6 million is just a cute way to stretch out the cap dollars. This is a one year insurance policy

Exactly, Larry. Nothing for folks to get in a snit about. In comment 14324011 Larry in Pencilvania said:Exactly, Larry. Nothing for folks to get in a snit about.

RE: lmfao rich in DC : 3/11/2019 11:35 am : link

Quote: this regime has no fucking clue. none at all. these are the positions you pay vet minimum to.



and before you say don't overreact, every contract given out last year was AWFUL. these clowns don't deserve patience. their track record speaks for itself



Trolls gotta troll- especially when they know nothing, yet act like they know all. In comment 14323922 GiantsFan84 said:Trolls gotta troll- especially when they know nothing, yet act like they know all.

Thanks for the voice of reason lol. In comment 14324011 Larry in Pencilvania said:Thanks for the voice of reason lol.

Having Hernandez and Zietler on either side is going to help our starting Center be it Hilapio or Pulley.

In comment 14323917 yatqb said:Having Hernandez and Zietler on either side is going to help our starting Center be it Hilapio or Pulley.

That's fine AcesUp : 3/11/2019 11:38 am : link You need depth and he's a solid backup center. Money is in line with veteran depth on a unit that has to plan for attrition.

Nobody is going to trade for Spencer Pulley. That's why SD straight released him last year. I'm pretty sure they tried to get something for him before they did so. In comment 14324007 giants#1 said:Nobody is going to trade for Spencer Pulley. That's why SD straight released him last year. I'm pretty sure they tried to get something for him before they did so.

I think it's a valid question. We all know DG isn't infallible when it comes to free agents, i.e. Stewart. It's reasonable to question this move too when Pulley was a poor player on a below average offensive line. In comment 14323876 dep026 said:I think it's a valid question. We all know DG isn't infallible when it comes to free agents, i.e. Stewart. It's reasonable to question this move too when Pulley was a poor player on a below average offensive line.

re: ij_reilly : 3/11/2019 11:47 am : link Look, I don't like this signing, but it's nothing to get crazy and lose perspective over.



That being said, there's a tendency to overrate one's own players. The notion that the Giants can "easily" get a draft pick for Pulley does not hold water.



Remember, the Giants got him off the waiver wire last year. Nobody wanted to give a draft pick for him last year. But this year, after being immersed in the Giants magic dust, he's easily traded for a draft pick.



This is nonsense.



good depth 2cents : 3/11/2019 11:47 am : link i like this signing, ill hold final judgement until we see the guaranteed money. But it will be nice to finally have someone serviceable coming off the bench that wasnt picked up off the street the week before.

You think 3 years $9 mil Dnew15 : 3/11/2019 11:48 am : link gets it done for J. Brown?



Too much? Joey in VA : 3/11/2019 11:52 am : link It's .0122 % of the cap, that's what matters. And he did play much better at the end of the year, so we have a backup for Halapio who is familiar with the system and the coaching staff is comfortable with him. That is a GOOD thing.

Again Sammo85 : 3/11/2019 11:56 am : link Giants are highly likely to take one if not two OL in the draft. Maybe a T and a C/G interior lineman.



But part of roster building involves putting together pieces when they are available so you don’t have to obfuscate your draft and value picks accordingly.



Pulley avoids having a gaping backup hole and relying on a rookie in case of injury.



This board is becoming unbearable with the overreacting and lack of cogent analysis and big picture understanding that’s needed sometimes.



He's good depth at a reasonable price. Scuzzlebutt : 3/11/2019 11:56 am : link He's not great, but he's young and has starting experience. he's a decent backup with room to improve. What do some of you expect - an all-pro backup center playing for vet min?

Curious to see moaltch : 3/11/2019 11:57 am : link what a guy like Matt Paradis gets. Antother case of who exactly are you bidding against? WTF is the rush, he's jag. see: J. Stewart

Nothing wrong w this deal WillVAB : 3/11/2019 12:01 pm : link The Giants need to upgrade the OL but they need decent depth as well.



The draft is going to be focused on the D.

I'm hoping that we draft Ben Powers from Oklahoma in the 4th. yatqb : 3/11/2019 12:03 pm : link I see him as a good OG who likely could move to C as well.

Paradis isn't even in the same ballpark. He's likely getting >$10M per season .



The risk in waiting is that another OL desperate team, of which there are many, misses out on the top 3-4 targets and then grossly overpays for someone like Pulley. And then you're left with a backup like Greco or an UDFA.



But hey, you saved $1M in cap space! In comment 14324071 moaltch said:Paradis isn't even in the same ballpark. He's likely getting >$10M perThe risk in waiting is that another OL desperate team, of which there are many, misses out on the top 3-4 targets and then grossly overpays for someone like Pulley. And then you're left with a backup like Greco or an UDFA.But hey, you saved $1M in cap space!

The OL is shaping up to be a strength Chris684 : 3/11/2019 12:10 pm : link and with the draft focused on defense, more to come.



A free agent RT and Jamon Brown back on a team friendly deal and the line looks like a strength in terms of ability and depth.



Solder

Wheeler



Hernandez

Brown



Halapio

Pulley



Zeitler

Brown



2019 FA (Williams/James)

Wheeler





+1 In comment 14324059 Joey in VA said:+1

In comment 14324121 Chris684 said:I agree,Gettleman is being true to his word when he said he had to fix the O line.

absolutely....he in 2 years has completely turned the OL around. as a fan, how can you not love the way he has turned around the feeling of the group... In comment 14324214 joeinpa said:absolutely....he in 2 years has completely turned the OL around. as a fan, how can you not love the way he has turned around the feeling of the group...

People are overreacting... ryanmkeane : 3/11/2019 12:50 pm : link Pulley has more experience and is probably better at this point than a late round draft choice.



He's a decent backup option at C for this year. Stop overreacting.

its BBI, they wig out In comment 14324236 ryanmkeane said:its BBI, they wig out

Jamon Brown AcesUp : 3/11/2019 12:57 pm : link I highly doubt he returns to sit behind a pro bowl caliber player next year. He's gone. He'll get the opportunity to start somewhere, OL play is atrocious and teams have a need.

Brown has a little experience @ RT. If we don't sign someone like Daryl Williams, he could be an option to kick outside and still be a starter.



I'm not 100% sure he's gone. In comment 14324261 AcesUp said:Brown has a little experience @ RT. If we don't sign someone like Daryl Williams, he could be an option to kick outside and still be a starter.I'm not 100% sure he's gone.

Seemed most here agreed that we want to upgrade the OL through FA TMS : 3/11/2019 1:35 pm : link and save the draft for defense. or possibly QB. Seems to be going according to plan. Decent pickups so far. Versatile nuts and bolts guys for depth . Rather than reaching for a high draft pick busts like Flowers, Pugh and Richburg. Let DG do his thing (that why he was brought here) and we will see then, judge the results. MO.

Can we stop with the Shurmur resume of what he did in college? I don't see how that is relevant 20 years later. I worked on a farm when I was 14. It doesn't mean I know how to milk a fucking cow. In comment 14323907 Pep22 said:Can we stop with the Shurmur resume of what he did in college? I don't see how that is relevant 20 years later. I worked on a farm when I was 14. It doesn't mean I know how to milk a fucking cow.

doesnt everyone just know how to milk a cowboy? i mean....how hard can it be. plus you have a dick dont you? im sure you have pulled on that a few times.



In comment 14324379 Diver_Down said:doesnt everyone just know how to milk a cowboy? i mean....how hard can it be. plus you have a dick dont you? im sure you have pulled on that a few times.

Restricted Free Agent Rico : 3/11/2019 4:38 pm : link He has only played 3 years. Here are the rules:



If a player with three accrued seasons has received a qualifying offer — a salary tender predetermined by the CBA — from his old club, he can negotiate with any club through April 20. If the restricted free agent signs an offer sheet with a new club, his old club can match the offer and keep him because they have a right of first refusal on any offer sheet the player signs. If the old club does not match the offer, it may receive draft choice compensation depending on the amount of its qualifying offer. If an offer sheet is not executed on or before April 20, the player’s negotiating rights revert exclusively to his old club. Before the start of free agency, a player who would be a restricted free agent may be designated by his old club as its franchise player or transition player.



It sure seems like we paid him as if he were an unrestricted free agent.





The new contract for Bobby Hart should add some perspective Ira : 3/11/2019 4:55 pm : link to the contract for Pulley.

+1. As have all the signings so far. In comment 14324921 Ira said:+1. As have all the signings so far.

LMFAOOOOo BleedBlue : 3/11/2019 5:00 pm : link COW* not COWBOY* wow sooooo fucked up

Don’t overlook OG Nick Gates ... Spider56 : 3/11/2019 5:31 pm : link Though an UDFA last year, he was a featured signing out of Nebraska ... let’s see what a year of pro training did for him.

But hey, you saved $1M in cap space! I get it.. and it's not something worth overreacting to as he's a back-up C but I just think he was terrible last year. Maybe somebody can tell me he graded out better than what I saw from him but I doubt it. 3mio per year for 3yrs is not enough info. If it's very little guaranteed beyond 1yr than its probably not that bad a deal. I think if you resign Pulley & Halapio with Hernandez & Zeigler at G. I'm not sure Brown is coming back unless it's very cheap. Halapio can play C or G. I think a RT FA and OL is done and that probably includes the draft which isn't a bad plan considering the needs at every single level of the defense.In comment 14324117 giants#1 said:

It’s so much better to freak out rather than wait. Then again the Stewart contract was an atrocity lol so DG is maybe not getting much credit. But it’s alway about the guaranteed money. Always. That’s the number we need to see first In comment 14323870 DavidinBMNY said:It’s so much better to freak out rather than wait. Then again the Stewart contract was an atrocity lol so DG is maybe not getting much credit. But it’s alway about the guaranteed money. Always. That’s the number we need to see first

Great move PaulN : 3/11/2019 6:42 pm : link Now we have a bottom third center in the fold for more money they he should get.

100 plus comments djm : 3/11/2019 7:46 pm : link And without reading I’m sure it’s a disaster of a thread. All this for a backup non descript type roster move?



Carry on with the hysterics.

It's exactly what you'd expect. I wouldn't bother. In comment 14325235 djm said:It's exactly what you'd expect. I wouldn't bother.

Pulley is getting paid 2.3M guaranteed, back-up center money is about 1/3 of that.



Just because you really, really want economics management not to matter, it does matter.



If 1.5M is the difference between the nickle corner the Giants desire and what they can afford for isntance, I'm sure he'll just accept it. In comment 14325235 djm said:Pulley is getting paid 2.3M guaranteed, back-up center money is about 1/3 of that.Just because you really, really want economics management not to matter, it does matter.If 1.5M is the difference between the nickle corner the Giants desire and what they can afford for isntance, I'm sure he'll just accept it.

Where was that reported? In comment 14325269 FatMan in Charlotte said:Where was that reported?

I thought.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/11/2019 8:20 pm : link Duggan is reporting this as a 3 year $8M deal with year 1 with $2.325 guaranteed if he makes the roster. In that case, only the signing bonus would be sunk cost, but I haven't seen a signing bonus referenced