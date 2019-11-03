Collins to Skins adamg : 3/11/2019 3:12 pm Per ESPN

Landon Collins, that is Anakim : 3/11/2019 3:13 pm : link 6-year, 84M





Hello, third round pick...

... BleedBlue : 3/11/2019 3:13 pm : link barkley is loving it hahahah

lol at 6/84 jintz4life : 3/11/2019 3:13 pm : link they can have him



still can't believe they didnt trade him at the deadline

Engram GeorgeAdams33 : 3/11/2019 3:14 pm : link is licking his chops

6 for 84 jvm52106 : 3/11/2019 3:14 pm : link are numbers I would NEVER give to collins. Most overrated Giant in a long time...

Was hoping Indy would sign him Rjanyg : 3/11/2019 3:14 pm : link He wanted to be just like Sean Taylor. He can't wear number 21 though.



Francesa repeated the deal The_Boss : 3/11/2019 3:14 pm : link Wow. $45 million guaranteed over 3 years.



Killing the redskins for being dumb

Jeez Giantophile : 3/11/2019 3:15 pm : link That is a very Redskinsy signing/contract. I'll miss LC, but glad we're not the ones signing an in the box safety to a 14m/yr deal.

And, there's why he was pissed off about the Tag option JonC : 3/11/2019 3:15 pm : link and why DG let him go, though he still should've been prepared to trade him last October.

Fransesser... jnoble : 3/11/2019 3:17 pm : link ...just ripping the Redskins for overpaying LC "This is why they haven't won anything in 100 years" lol

. ... BleedBlue : 3/11/2019 3:17 pm : link barkley and engram are fucking smiling ear to ear....



i cannot wait to watch barkley scorch that fucking defense with that guy covering haha

Probably ajr2456 : 3/11/2019 3:18 pm : link can say goodbye to Mathieu if safties are going to get these numbers.

Holy fucking shitballs djm : 3/11/2019 3:18 pm : link Again, I’m not a big money talker but WHAT THE FUCK????

Much more than I thought he would get johnnyb : 3/11/2019 3:19 pm : link by a mile. Better them than us.

A lot of coin Fish : 3/11/2019 3:20 pm : link for a one dimensional player

Man figgy2989 : 3/11/2019 3:21 pm : link If he just set the bar for safeties, we are going to be dumpster diving for third or fourth tier type players.



$14M a year! No wonder Tyron didn't want to accept the $9.5M a year the Texans offered.

I think LC was a lot better than BBI gave him credit for jcn56 : 3/11/2019 3:21 pm : link and I'd rather he went outside the division - but for 85m he could have signed with Philly for all I care.



Still, no excuse for not trading him last season if they knew they were letting him walk.

LOL SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/11/2019 3:21 pm : link The Skins are me spending $ after 6 beers.

WOW! that's an average of 14Mil Simms11 : 3/11/2019 3:22 pm : link a year! I'm sure the contract is front-loaded, however what was the guaranteed dollars involved?



I hate to see a former Giant in another NFC East uniform. Ugh!

Note to self: Start Evan Engram against Washington jlukes : 3/11/2019 3:22 pm : link in fantasy next year

Another reason to keep OBJ morrison40 : 3/11/2019 3:23 pm : link Matchup OBJ, Engram, Barkley on Collins = 2 wins per yr

Shurmur Sammo85 : 3/11/2019 3:23 pm : link Better be able to take advantage of scheming pass game on Collins.



Barkley, Beckham, Engram



Wow. What a horrible contract. Good for Landon to get paid but so glad it’s not us. He is going to drive Skins fans nuts when he gets isolated into coverage.





see ya SHO'NUFF : 3/11/2019 3:24 pm : link Redskins fanboy...can't wait for you to miss all those shoulder tackles and lose Engram in coverage.

$45 million guaranteed is bad football business ij_reilly : 3/11/2019 3:25 pm : link Collins is a very good player, but this is insane.



Remember, he's a hitter, and he's coming off shoulder surgery.



This is how you kill your cap.



Insane money eric2425ny : 3/11/2019 3:26 pm : link now we know why he is gone. I still wonder if we didn’t trade him because we intended on resigning him and then his demands were way too high.

"NYPD Blue" Chris684 : 3/11/2019 3:26 pm : link Was fun while it lasted.



Disciplinary action for Jenkins, Apple and DRC in 2017.



DRC and Apple unceremoniously dumped in 2018.



Collins regressed in 2017 and 2018 before being allowed to walk.



Jenkins is still here but a dead guy was found in his house.



Ugh.

Seen some lament Kyle in NY : 3/11/2019 3:27 pm : link that Gettelman is making same mistakes as Reese. But I think this is a clear case of where they diverge. I have a hard time believing Reese lets Collins get away. But I think history will be kind to Gettelman here, and I like Collins a lot. This is insane money for an in the box safetu

Washingtons cap is killed Chip : 3/11/2019 3:27 pm : link and will have to restructure and release and they have Case Keenum coming in. They will bonus out a lot of the guarantee upfront. Good deal for Landon.

I wasn't excited about losing Collins but I'm glad they didn't give Heisenberg : 3/11/2019 3:28 pm : link him that contract.

Collins totowa_gman : 3/11/2019 3:30 pm : link is now the highest paid safety in nfl history. heh..

Great for Collins mrvax : 3/11/2019 3:30 pm : link terrible for Skins.

anybody have a gif of Collins vs Cohen? SHO'NUFF : 3/11/2019 3:32 pm : link that's what the Redskins have to look forward to.

If collins.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/11/2019 3:34 pm : link get re-injured, think about how much cap the Skins will have tied up in players who can't even take the field.

If we were gonna lose him I'm glad to at least likely get a 3rd Eric on Li : 3/11/2019 3:37 pm : link Loved him off the field but on the field he had some weaknesses. Wish he didn't end up on the Skins, but it is what it is. On the field this somewhat reminds me of when they added Norman - who was a similarly very good player in the right system, but also has some very basic weaknesses that kept him from being as good as the top tier guys at his position.

I thought FA starts on 3/14 5BowlsSoon : 3/11/2019 3:37 pm : link How can teams sign guys today?

Barkley wheel routes all day long WillVAB : 3/11/2019 3:39 pm : link Twice a year.

Honey Badger happiest man in the NFL The 12th Man : 3/11/2019 3:39 pm : link Texans offered him 9.5 for a long term deal. Told him he was going to wait. Well he just made at least 3 million more per year for waiting. Thank you Dan Synder.

Dan Snyder lol eric2425ny : 3/11/2019 3:40 pm : link This is like the Albert Haynesworth deal all over again.

Great kid. But too many bad cap deals LauderdaleMatty : 3/11/2019 3:42 pm : link In the past and no need to add another one. They were forced to do it at left tackle which is a premium positions as much as it sucked. SS not so much. I hate to let talent get away. But until Eli is gone next year they need to be cap wary.

This is Adam Archuleta all over again Larry in Pencilvania : 3/11/2019 3:43 pm : link That was 7 years $35 million and was considered the highest for a safety at the time. Archuleta was so good he was benched after 7 games and traded to the Bears the following season. I love the Skins

WOW .McL. : 3/11/2019 3:43 pm : link Good for LC...



Glad it wasn't the Giants giving out that contract.

And now we know mittenedman : 3/11/2019 3:44 pm : link in hindsight, what happened. This is how it really works. agents....far in advance.....know what their clients are worth on the open market...thats how negotiations begin



the agent had this deal lined up with the skins....collins took it to gettleman....gettleman laughed at him.....collins angrily clears out locker and tweets goodbye to giants fans



hindsight always 20/20

Collins AcesUp : 3/11/2019 3:44 pm : link Happy they didn't sign him for that but definitely missed an opportunity to trade him. 3d or 4th, whatever best offer was should have been accepted if you weren't prepared to negotiate with him. What he ultimately got was a little surprising but not what he would demand. Of course he would seek top of market.



Best of luck to LC and congrats on getting paid.

I liked Collins Matt in SGS : 3/11/2019 3:44 pm : link but honestly, I see this working out very similar to Carl Banks, Leonard Marshall, Jesse Armstead, and Cornelius Griffin leaving the Giants for the Redskins and not doing much when they got on their defense. Huge overpay for a name.

Did the Skins blow their entire cap RobCarpenter : 3/11/2019 3:47 pm : link On Collins?

RE: I liked Collins jvm52106 : 3/11/2019 3:47 pm : link

Quote: but honestly, I see this working out very similar to Carl Banks, Leonard Marshall, Jesse Armstead, and Cornelius Griffin leaving the Giants for the Redskins and not doing much when they got on their defense. Huge overpay for a name.



Have to agree. BBI would be freaking out if we signed Collins (whether resigned him or signed him from another team) based on the production and that salary.. Crazy money for a somewhat limited S. In comment 14324705 Matt in SGS said:Have to agree. BBI would be freaking out if we signed Collins (whether resigned him or signed him from another team) based on the production and that salary.. Crazy money for a somewhat limited S.

I'm just flabergasted Dave on the UWS : 3/11/2019 3:49 pm : link I thought he might APPROACH the franchise tag amount but this??? If DG ever signed him to this contract I think we would all go to Metlife and picket his office.

Looking forward to watching him in the chase position in pass coverage The_Boss : 3/11/2019 3:52 pm : link in the burgundy and gold.

It will be revealing Diver_Down : 3/11/2019 3:53 pm : link to see if Josina continues her shit-stirring coverage in Washington.

Jesus UConn4523 : 3/11/2019 3:54 pm : link I wanted to keep him but that's fucking nuts. Good for him though, I didn't think he'd get close to that, was looking like $10m per.

That AcidTest : 3/11/2019 3:55 pm : link is great for Collins, but I agree those numbers are ridiculous. We should have traded him at the deadline, but I'm glad we didn't compound that mistake by signing him to that kind o contract.

I liked Landon a lot, but it's telling that on BBI shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/11/2019 4:01 pm : link where people can't agree on the color of the sky, everyone recognizes that Landon was simply too much of a negative in pass defense to re-sign to an exorbitant contract. Congrats to him, but I'm not particularly discouraged about him moving on.

Well sucks he landed there ... Bluesbreaker : 3/11/2019 4:06 pm : link I liked Collins and don't like to root against him .

So we have another big hole in the defense to fill .

Do we ever get any decent comp picks ?

Oh well Good Luck Landon !

Where are all the people on this thread NoGainDayne : 3/11/2019 4:06 pm : link that were saying him and his position have no value and he would sign for something like 1/7.



This is what players thet have all-pro seasons where they finish second in DPOY go for on the open market when they are 25. I don’t think this is the Skins blowing away the other offers either, think other teams were willing to give him close to that.



It’s a risk and I wouldn’t pay it but he certainly had value that some were in denial about.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/11/2019 4:08 pm : : 3/11/2019 4:08 pm : link No wonder why Giants and Redskins keep battling each other for last place in the NFC East.



Collins is a good player, but that is a ridiculous contract for someone who has not lived up to his 2016 season and who finished the last two years on IR.



Giants may get a comp pick out of this if they don't sign more free agents than they lose. But again - and yes, to beat a dead horse - the Giants knew this was coming and they should have traded him in October to the Bucs for a high 3rd rounder.

For two million more per LauderdaleMatty : 3/11/2019 4:10 pm : link Season I’ll take Trey Flowers instead.

RE: ... BleedBlue : 3/11/2019 4:10 pm : link

Quote: No wonder why Giants and Redskins keep battling each other for last place in the NFC East.



Collins is a good player, but that is a ridiculous contract for someone who has not lived up to his 2016 season and who finished the last two years on IR.



Giants may get a comp pick out of this if they don't sign more free agents than they lose. But again - and yes, to beat a dead horse - the Giants knew this was coming and they should have traded him in October to the Bucs for a high 3rd rounder.



maybe they thought they could resign him and didnt deal him to then later realize his asking was just to high.



In comment 14324795 Eric from BBI said:maybe they thought they could resign him and didnt deal him to then later realize his asking was just to high.

BleedBlue Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/11/2019 4:12 pm : : 3/11/2019 4:12 pm : link Perhaps, but why think that? Landon has always had an inflated view of himself. Everyone knows that. Again, there were a number of BBI'ers who saw this coming last October. It was no surprise.

Letting Collins walk without trading him for a pick illmatic : 3/11/2019 4:15 pm : link could be one of Gettleman's bigger blunders in the end if the Giants don't get a comp pick out of it next year. If they do get a comp pick, it probably means they aren't signing enough good players and they always get screwed with comp picks anyway. Seems like a lose/lose situation if that's their reason for not trading him.

RE: BleedBlue BleedBlue : 3/11/2019 4:16 pm : link

Quote: Perhaps, but why think that? Landon has always had an inflated view of himself. Everyone knows that. Again, there were a number of BBI'ers who saw this coming last October. It was no surprise.



because maybe they felt they could get it done for less. maybe they would have paid him this much but something happened internally that made DG and co change their mind. maybe early in the year everything was fine but later on, collins did something that pissed them off. we dont know the internal stuff. it isnt always as simple as well we didnt sign him, we should have traded him. its common sense to do that if you KNOW you arewnt resigning him.



im gonna go with DG intended to sign him long term but something happened, whether it be an issue or just his asking became to much. something clearly changed for the giants and collins In comment 14324811 Eric from BBI said:because maybe they felt they could get it done for less. maybe they would have paid him this much but something happened internally that made DG and co change their mind. maybe early in the year everything was fine but later on, collins did something that pissed them off. we dont know the internal stuff. it isnt always as simple as well we didnt sign him, we should have traded him. its common sense to do that if you KNOW you arewnt resigning him.im gonna go with DG intended to sign him long term but something happened, whether it be an issue or just his asking became to much. something clearly changed for the giants and collins

ron mexico Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/11/2019 4:20 pm : : 3/11/2019 4:20 pm : link There is a difference between what some teams will spend and how a player plays on the field. Collins thinks he has played like an All-Pro safety the last three years. He hasn't.

Giants like to retire in DC because RobCrossRiver56 : 3/11/2019 4:24 pm : link its close enough that they can still keep their NJ home.

Eric hindsight is 20/20. section125 : 3/11/2019 4:28 pm : link Getting the 3rd from KC seems the obvious choice 6 months later, but can you imagine the hue and cry if he was traded at the time for a 3rd? Some were ok with it, most were not.



I liked LC very much, but not at $14 mill per. Guys best position may very well be as OLB...



Can you see LC trying to cover Saquon on a wheel route next fall?

Good for Collins, he got his money and then some. ZogZerg : 3/11/2019 4:37 pm : link Maybe he was just a bad fit for Giants D.

He could to be much better with skins D, that has a very good D-line.

Well that contract mdthedream : 3/11/2019 4:37 pm : link will get us a nice comp pick.

I'm always happy to see NFL players who go about their business arniefez : 3/11/2019 4:39 pm : link like professionals get rewarded. But thankfully as a fan of the Giants I'm glad they're not paying that contract.

Well mdthedream : 3/11/2019 4:42 pm : link I think they will get at least a 4th in comp pick for him. That is a huge contract. I don't think we are signing anyone close to those dollars.

Would have loved to have kept Landon Collins... M.S. : 3/11/2019 4:43 pm : link

...but this is new regime, new philosophy, and a General Manager who is willing to crack a lot of eggs to make his own omelet.



Which is not to say I would have paid $84 Big Ones for an in-the-box Safety who has significant problems in pass coverage.



Oh, well... will be very happy so long as the Giants Defense does not occupy the very bottom 32nd rung of the NFL in 2019.

crazy Platos : 3/11/2019 4:47 pm : link crazy to think the giants didn't want to resign him, tag/resign when they declined those 3rd/4th picks whatever they may have been before watching him get injured again...



can't blame the giants for the cards not falling the way they would have liked them.



this is basically the contract we gave Vernon in 2016 lol. way too much for a safety unless they want to move him to some hybrid linebacker...

Now we know why Giants let him walk Rick in Dallas : 3/11/2019 4:53 pm : link Only problem with the LC issue is that we didn’t make that proposed trade with Chiefs for a third. Redskins totally overpaid for LC.

eric GiantsFan84 : 3/11/2019 4:57 pm : link you're going to see this exact situation play out again this year with SS

Good for him montanagiant : 3/11/2019 4:59 pm : link And good for us. Because that is a huge expenditure for an in-the-box Safety with limited coverage ability

This was a marketing move by the Skins... bradshaw44 : 3/11/2019 5:00 pm : link Sure he's a decent safety, but the Skins fanbase wanted LC from the time he was drafted and they look at him as Sean Taylor light. They have a weird fixation on LC. And he also fits their Alabama defensive plan they seem to be following.



First and foremost he is already a fan favorite and they are desperate to put butts in the seats. This will do that and sell Jersey's. Mark my words, he will be on of the top 3 highest selling Redskins jerseys this season.

This sucks to see him with the Skins Jim in Forest Hills : 3/11/2019 5:00 pm : link I see the money's high, but this makes me even more pissed they didn't trade him as there was obviously a market. In any case sad to see him go and to the putrid Redskins.

Lot's of "those grapes were sour anyway" HomerJones45 : 3/11/2019 5:00 pm : link Obviously a team in our division which played against Collins twice a season for the past 4 years thought he was worth the dough and they didn't waste any time about it. Maybe we should wait and see before doing all the crowing.





RE: Lot's of BleedBlue : 3/11/2019 5:02 pm : link

Quote: Obviously a team in our division which played against Collins twice a season for the past 4 years thought he was worth the dough and they didn't waste any time about it. Maybe we should wait and see before doing all the crowing.





yea no....its ot sour grapes. if you watch the bears game from last year...collins couldnt cover anyone. he has ALWAYS struggled in coverage. go look ANYWHERE about the deal. everyone is saying its an overpay for a one dimensional safety. this isnt giant fans just salty and saying he sucks anyways In comment 14324941 HomerJones45 said:yea no....its ot sour grapes. if you watch the bears game from last year...collins couldnt cover anyone. he has ALWAYS struggled in coverage. go look ANYWHERE about the deal. everyone is saying its an overpay for a one dimensional safety. this isnt giant fans just salty and saying he sucks anyways

he's gonna blanket EE HoustonGiant : 3/11/2019 5:02 pm : link on 3rd down lol!!!

I like Gettleman Banks : 3/11/2019 5:08 pm : link but this was his biggest mistake imo. I forgive the mess that was the oline because no one was available, but with LC we had a 3rd round pick. If you turn that down, it's because you are going to sign him long term.

Anyhow, I hate that he is a skin, but i'm glad they backed the truck for him. I think he can still be very good, but he is not worth that contract

I'm happy for you LC ATL_Giants : 3/11/2019 5:10 pm : link Loved your '16 season, it was incredible.



I'll be cheering for you to lay the wood on Dallas and Philly.

RE: Lot's of bluepepper : 3/11/2019 5:11 pm : link

Quote: Obviously a team in our division which played against Collins twice a season for the past 4 years thought he was worth the dough and they didn't waste any time about it. Maybe we should wait and see before doing all the crowing.



Or at least wait to see what we do with the money we didn't pay Collins. If we use it to replace him and get another decent player than great! But if not then we're just praising the Giants for letting a guy leave...which in of itself doesn't make the team better. In comment 14324941 HomerJones45 said:Or at least wait to see what we do with the money we didn't pay Collins. If we use it to replace him and get another decent player than great! But if not then we're just praising the Giants for letting a guy leave...which in of itself doesn't make the team better.

The key now is Amtoft : 3/11/2019 5:14 pm : link we need to mainly sign cut players so we can get a comp for LC... If that is a 3rd rounder then the trade doesn't matter.

. arcarsenal : 3/11/2019 5:24 pm : link Good for Landon, but I'm very happy we aren't the team paying him. We can get what he was giving us for less than that - we can probably even do better at a lower cost.



We were smart to not overpay here.

Barnwell brings up Enzo : 3/11/2019 5:26 pm : link





Quote: General manager Dave Gettleman could have franchised him for the 2019 season at $11.2 million, and even if the team didn't think Collins was a long-term building block for the defense, the Giants could have used the tag to explore the trade market for their starting safety. Given that he will average more than the tag number on a long-term deal, it's pretty clear he would have had some semblance of a market.

- ( the question as to why they didn't attempt to tag and then trade him? Link - ( New Window

collins wins xtian : 3/11/2019 5:26 pm : link skins overpaid, but that doesn't take away that collins is a great LOS SS. The Giants and Barkley certainly wouldn't welcome that, nor the rest of the league. but we know the way to beat collins is through the air.



i'm glad for collins that he gets his payday and with his favorite team. i always liked him. i cheered like crazy when reese traded up to get him.

You guys act like it's your money HomerJones45 : 3/11/2019 5:34 pm : link the market is the market. Obviously, the market values safeties more than BBi does.



Major screw up by Gettlemen. With the way FA is going, if he could have signed LC for $10 mill a year, it would have been a good contract, and if he wasn't going to do that, then Eric is right, you assure yourself of a 3rd round pick. We may get nothing out of this, and I don't know how you go about building a team when you are always taking one step forward and a step back.

Follow the bill Belichick rules xman : 3/11/2019 5:43 pm : link don't over pay.Better to let em go. There are plenty of fish out there. Sometimes let em go a year early

I love.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/11/2019 5:45 pm : link the people calling it a major screwup by Gettleman based on a rumor that was debunked.



It is like people just look for ways to throw crap at DG.



Meanwhile, we just walked from a guy who weakened a division rivals cap.

I’m sorry but the idea that we weren’t offered a 3rd NoGainDayne : 3/11/2019 5:47 pm : link and it was a 4th at best seems like nothing more than Giants damage control.



There were reports of a 3rd at the time of the deadline, no reports of a 4th. Before the final decision reports of 3rds still. It was only after we announced he wouldn’t be back and the front office got planned that their were sources reporting that it wasn’t a 3rd.



Given the sequence of facts and their release it certainly lends more to trying to make it look like less of a screw up than what actually occurred.





Collins is a half of a safety... Tark10 : 3/11/2019 6:27 pm : link He couldn't cover receivers for the Giants...He won't for the Redskins either. Glad he's gone. Simply not worth the money.



Look English Alaister : 3/11/2019 6:53 pm : link Everyone on this board wants to have their cake and eat it. You can't fellate "the Patriots way" and then complain when we let a pro bowler go. We should get a pick back for LC.



I'm not one of those guys thinking the Skins can't cover now. LC is not as bad as folk may out and he had a lot of covering to do for Webb and Riley but he is average vs the pass and that isn't likely to change. We have bigger needs. It's that simple.

Ridiculous for a one way safety micky : 3/11/2019 7:01 pm : link .

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/11/2019 7:40 pm : : 3/11/2019 7:40 pm : link Hmmmm... so the problem is we don't know what the Giants were really offered for Collins.



If they were only offered a 4th round pick, this MIGHT end up being better for them IF they are eligible for comp picks (i.e., they lose more qualified free agents than they sign).



I wonder if we'll ever know what the Giants were offered for Collins.

Maybe they didn't trade him because they really liked him and fredgbrown : 3/11/2019 7:59 pm : link was hoping to work out a team friendly deal for him to stay in the NYC area.

This is like mutually assured destruction sb from NYT Forum : 3/11/2019 8:19 pm : link The Skins destroy their cap on a player with two straight years of declining play and injuries, but they fuck up the market price for FA safeties for everyone else.



Thanks dicks!

I’m not sure it’s irony RobCarpenter : 3/11/2019 8:23 pm : link But half of the Skins secondary are players that DG let go b/c he wouldn’t shell out $$$

On beer 2. I just want to add again that SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/11/2019 8:43 pm : link I'm still LOLing over this deal.



And I like LC as a player, but this contract is bonkers.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/11/2019 9:04 pm : link Bill Simmons

‏@BillSimmons

The Redskins are my favorite free agency team - it’s like watching a little kid plow thru an Amazon gift card. I NEED STUFF! I HAVE NO IDEA HOW MONEY WORKS! I SHOULD GET A SAFETY!

I guess what bothers me about turning down a 3rd rounder Poktown Pete : 3/11/2019 9:15 pm : link Is that it signals to me at least that Gettleman valued Collins highly, not wanting to let him go "cheap". So, why the about face, and no attempt to keep him? Is Collins damaged goods?

Collins contract....should gain us a 3rd round compensatory pick George from PA : 3/11/2019 9:38 pm : link We need extra picks next year....if they need to move up for a QB

