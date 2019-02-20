Giants sign S Antoine Bethea

2-year deal, per Reggie Wayne
🚨🚨Breaking News🚨🚨 Entering his 14th year safety @ABethea41 signs a 2 year deal with the @Giants
stop gap. Hopefully didn't overpay.
It's a start.
Hope the numbers come back decent. He was cut so he doesn't count against the comp thing.
Need bodies to fill positions at a low rate.
And many others around the league talk very very highly of him. Don't mind the signing at all.
They're probably sharing the same room in the nursing home.
Apparently. Haha
Snore? Jon, come on. He's not that bad.
He had over 100 tackles and 3 sacks last year. 5 picks the year before.
This is a fine stop gap.
121 tackles last year... He aint finished.
At least Gettleman realizes to not 'go for it' in 2019, and it's really about 2020 and beyond. I'm good with it. Glad DG realizes it's not about 2019.
| Need bodies to fill positions at a low rate.
Pretty much what I've been saying all day.
but he's 34 years old. The odds aren't in his favor.
100 solo - which is a big number regardless of age. Had 5 interceptions his 1 year with Bettcher in AZ so this would seemingly be a solid move in a deon grant-esque mentoring role to whoever they draft.
DG signed Bethea to be a mentor and locker room guy. Stewart 2.0.
cut, so filled a roster spot without effecting comp formula. I guess thats a good thing. More and more feeling like this years free agency / team is just building to next year much like last year. Plug holes for time being, build through draft, and wouldn't in the least bit be suprised come trade deadline we see more of the Jenkins for a pick & Shepard for a pick type deal. Try and get as many picks going into next years draft so that hopefully come 2020 offseason a core of younger players have developed, a multitude of picks from Collins comp and vet trades and potentially 80+ mil in cap space. If they suprise and win a few games and their pick doesn't coincide with the top of the draft then their ultimate trade bait to get back to the top of the draft comes out with Odell.
| In comment 14326939 section125 said:
Quote:
Need bodies to fill positions at a low rate.
Pretty much what I've been saying all day.
Did not mean it negatively - he may do very well for them. Been around a long time and played some quality years.
| In comment 14326940 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
is breaking news?
They're probably sharing the same room in the nursing home.
Bwaaa haaaaa
These signings are necessary. You need to fill out a roster but don't want a negative longterm impact.
64.6 grade, comparatively Collins 70.4
With another...
Versital player. Both S spots. Had 5 picks under Bettcher in ‘17... 121 tackles last year. Good mentor... good for depth. Solid pick up.
Fantastic post.
| In comment 14326936 JonC said:
Quote:
bargain bin.
Snore? Jon, come on. He's not that bad.
He had over 100 tackles and 3 sacks last year. 5 picks the year before.
This is a fine stop gap.
I think two of them were off of Eli, IIRC
works for me. Bethea
over not affecting the comp pick is nauseating at this point.
Well Done
and i'm okay with it. I'm okay with winning/losing games on the 37-31 range.
I found our safety ..whoot!! Bethea!!!!"
64.6 grade, comparatively Collins 70.4
Their 2017 grades were also both close, though obviously the fear of a dropoff with a 34 year old is far more significant.
Bethea - 86.7 (his 1 year with Bettcher)
Collins - 88.5
good discount signing assuming it's a few mil.
Something Go Terps and I agree on.
timer or as a third safety, ala Deon Grant
mic'd up. Hugs Bettcher at the :22 mark. Bethea
first the comp pick thing is important. all the good teams factor it in
second, if they are going to go young at safety, it makes sense to have a veteran back there and show these kids the ropes. a veteran who still can play a little too. this isn't jonathan stewart
i have to imagine the money is small.
if so this is a good move.
Not too fucking inspiring either.
to when we signed Deon Grant for a couple of years.
+1
Sam Madison / RW Mcquarters here. Like it.
I would hate to lose a nice comp pick for him.
I am mailing you a yo-yo and a rubber ball to play with. You seem incredibly easy to entertain if you give a flying ducky about the pronunciation of an uncommon last name.
especially for a 6th round pick. Closing in on 200 games played and seems like he has a bit left in the tank based on his play last season. This is likely what the signings are going to look like this offseason and I'm ok with that. Need to nail this draft and keep flexibility moving forward
| In comment 14326994 Anakim said:
Quote:
call him "BUh-They-Uh"
I am mailing you a yo-yo and a rubber ball to play with. You seem incredibly easy to entertain if you give a flying ducky about the pronunciation of an uncommon last name.
Is it An-TAWN or An-TWAN?
ancient for a DB, the wheels tend to fall off the cliff. He's a serviceable player, it just shines the light on their stop gap status. No jewles, an old hand me down.
many posters favorite dance. The Gettleman justification shuffle.
We heard Gettleman thought he could sign him to a reasonable deal or that he had “no value” now that those have been debunked the comp pick is the only thing left.
It doesn’t matter that we’ve heard we have been on some players that would certainly counter act that pick, DG has typed on many air keyboards and he’s executing his master plan.
It's the first one
10 Mil total with limited guaranteed money for year 2
He never misses a game. Fans won't like it.
| In comment 14326994 Anakim said:
Quote:
call him "BUh-They-Uh"
I am mailing you a yo-yo and a rubber ball to play with. You seem incredibly easy to entertain if you give a flying ducky about the pronunciation of an uncommon last name.
Don't forget the shiny object
He never misses a game. Fans won't like it.
Welp, you just jinxed it.
I thought he passed away.
with Janoris, Bethea and that film study he should get up to speed real quick.
Having a vet like that will be ideal especially if the nickle back ends up being a rookie.
This will balance out the "experience" and "wisdom" in the 2ndary.
I would hate to lose a nice comp pick for him.
Mar 8 2019 Released by Arizona (ARI), clearing $4.75M of cap
I thought he passed away.
just give our training staff some time will ya.
| With another...
Versital player. Both S spots. Had 5 picks under Bettcher in ‘17... 121 tackles last year. Good mentor... good for depth. Solid pick up.
Agreed. But like others, I thought he had retired.
10 Mil total with limited guaranteed money for year 2
I am hoping for 2/8, but that may be wishful thinking.
GiantsLaw said:
Fantastic post.
Quote:
in tecmo superbowl
Fantastic post.
Oustanding
In what year?
If not the whole secondary.
Off the scrap heap I love it haha
matters and when it doesn't. LOL. Never change.
Major League as Jake is coming to the field for teh first time. Wish we had him 2 years ago. We did! Five years ago then.
He already did: DG.
| In comment 14327007 .McL. said:
Quote:
I would hate to lose a nice comp pick for him.
Mar 8 2019 Released by Arizona (ARI), clearing $4.75M of cap
Thanks...
Good to know!
assuming it is low price.
Major League as Jake is coming to the field for teh first time. Wish we had him 2 years ago. We did! Five years ago then.
is that you, Tolbert?! This isn't very funny, you know. I'm hung over! My knees are killin' me and if you're going to pull this shit at least you could've said you were from the Yankees.
RW & Everson served us well...
not one person saw Bethea get off a plane?
and SS......just 4 passes defended in 16 as a FS does not bode well....35 next year? Your are suppose to get rid of these guys one year early, not one year late....
bceagle05 said:
He already did: DG.
Quote:
.
He already did: DG.
False. Eli and DG go antiquing together, not Bingo.
not one person saw Bethea get off a plane?
Plane? Not one person saw him rising from his grave.
at the position. He can still run and cover.
We have nothing on defense. Even at 35, he may be our best defensive player in 2019.
the Jonathan Stewart of safeties.
more stupid on the rebuild steps
your neck have fallen off by now??
|Lol..
Smh...
going for all the prime beef and tell the league to F off.
SMH
In his two years here, the Giants were 6-10 and 11-5. Alexander wasn’t the reason they stunk in 2004. And he wasn’t the reason they were five games better in 2006.
Like Stewart ? Is Gettleman getting comped by AARP?
Yes, and Vencie Glenn, John Booty, Deon Grant, etc. Veteran safety. Will help for leadership on defense (again, agree or disagree, this is important to Gettleman). Stopgap player. We need to be realistic about this team and this roster, they need to build through the draft. Especially on defense. So getting a veteran out there, who knows what it takes to be a successful pro, is important.
montanagiant said:
In what year?
2017
Quote:
.
In what year?
2017
Yeah if Stewart was coming off a 1200+ yard rushing season maybe.
|Even at 35, he may be our best defensive player in 2019.
Could be true! Which tells you everything you need to know about the 2019 Giants defense.
I thought he passed away.
...and from the usual suspects.
It takes leaders and experience to win games and show young players how to do it right. That said the bottomline will be what they paid him. I haven't seen numbers but until I do 'll reserve judgement. It's ludicrous to bash or praise this signing without the context of cost.
| ...and from the usual suspects.
It takes leaders and experience to win games and show young players how to do it right. That said the bottomline will be what they paid him. I haven't seen numbers but until I do 'll reserve judgement. It's ludicrous to bash or praise this signing without the context of cost.
Bah. A bunch of couch potatoes on BBI who never stepped into a football locker room taught us leadership, experience and team culture add no value.
as we draft a good safety for him to mentor....
In 2018, Bethea appeared in all 16 games, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. He also played 99.64 percent of the Cardinals defensive snaps, which was the most on the team and among the most in the league.
So many holes to still fill.
In 2018, Bethea appeared in all 16 games, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. He also played 99.64 percent of the Cardinals defensive snaps, which was the most on the team and among the most in the league.
Wow...ageless wonder
Like that psycho Romanowski used too? Haha.
So many holes to still fill.
Defense almost literally couldn't be worse than it was last year so scrapping most of it and starting over is probably a good call.
In 2018, Bethea appeared in all 16 games, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. He also played 99.64 percent of the Cardinals defensive snaps, which was the most on the team and among the most in the league.
Not sure why this is such a terrible move.... but, most of the people here are just logging in every day in attack mode ready to rip anything the team does, so... it's no surprise this is yet another ridiculous thread full of overreactions.
We have a lot of holes to fill, and we're going to have to scrap heap dive a bit to do it.
| at the position. He can still run and cover.
We have nothing on defense. Even at 35, he may be our best defensive player in 2019.
That's a sobering, true statement.
At least we got our locker room signing out of the way.
BTW- Amtoft, I don't mean you - just citing that bit you posted about Bethea - clearly he still had some legs last year.
I doubt he's going to be worse than any of the non-Collins safeties we've deployed here lately. At least he'll know what he's doing.
Then I realized it’s 2019, not 2009.
2 seasons ago or not but this has him ranked #63 PFF Bethea this past season
| BTW- Amtoft, I don't mean you - just citing that bit you posted about Bethea - clearly he still had some legs last year.
I doubt he's going to be worse than any of the non-Collins safeties we've deployed here lately. At least he'll know what he's doing.
It can't be about me... I like the signing. Depending on the cost of course. I posted that because even at his age to play that many snaps means he wasn't slowing down at the end of the game. That is a good thing.
Honestly, can’t say this news makes me feel giddy......
| In comment 14327261 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
BTW- Amtoft, I don't mean you - just citing that bit you posted about Bethea - clearly he still had some legs last year.
I doubt he's going to be worse than any of the non-Collins safeties we've deployed here lately. At least he'll know what he's doing.
It can't be about me... I like the signing. Depending on the cost of course. I posted that because even at his age to play that many snaps means he wasn't slowing down at the end of the game. That is a good thing.
Agree.
I don't really like PFF - but even last year, he was still in the "average" range by their measure and his coverage was still solid. So, can't really use PFF to knock him much - they don't say he was bad.
I don't know why this is a bad signing at all, really... I'm guessing it's a year or two, won't put a dent in our chances at a comp pick for Collins, IIRC.
We can't fill every hole through the draft.
We've also had some good fortune with older vet DB's in the past... Madison, McQuarters, Grant...
I don't really have any issue with this.
"At the end of the day..."
not one person saw Bethea get off a plane?
Because he slipped by on the senior bus
I'm assuming this is a cheap signing and am rather indifferent to it.
If it's costing us any kind of real money it's an annoying signing IMO.