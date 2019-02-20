Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Giants sign S Antoine Bethea

Anakim : 3:16 pm
2-year deal, per Reggie Wayne
Anakim : 3:16 pm
Reggie Wayne
‏Verified account
@ReggieWayne_17

🚨🚨Breaking News🚨🚨 Entering his 14th year safety @ABethea41 signs a 2 year deal with the @Giants
Good player  
Rjanyg : 3:17 pm
stop gap. Hopefully didn't overpay.

It's a start.
Dude is a 100 years old!  
figgy2989 : 3:17 pm
Better be low money.
Snore  
JonC : 3:17 pm
bargain bin.
Nice  
Amtoft : 3:17 pm
Hope the numbers come back decent. He was cut so he doesn't count against the comp thing.
Did we coax both Bethea and Reggie Wayne  
SHO'NUFF : 3:17 pm
out of retirement?
Dumpster dive.  
section125 : 3:18 pm
Need bodies to fill positions at a low rate.
Reggie Wayne  
ajr2456 : 3:18 pm
is breaking news?
Sexy moves  
SHO'NUFF : 3:19 pm
pic?
Pat McAfee  
Big Rick in FL : 3:19 pm
And many others around the league talk very very highly of him. Don't mind the signing at all.
RE: Reggie Wayne  
SHO'NUFF : 3:19 pm
In comment 14326940 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
is breaking news?


They're probably sharing the same room in the nursing home.
RE: Reggie Wayne  
Anakim : 3:19 pm
In comment 14326940 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
is breaking news?


Apparently. Haha
RE: Snore  
Brown Recluse : 3:20 pm
In comment 14326936 JonC said:
Quote:
bargain bin.


Snore? Jon, come on. He's not that bad.

He had over 100 tackles and 3 sacks last year. 5 picks the year before.

This is a fine stop gap.
Bethea  
Amtoft : 3:20 pm
121 tackles last year... He aint finished.
I saw DG hopping in the dumpster behind the strip mall across the road  
The_Boss : 3:21 pm
Now I know why.
I'm fine with the stop gap.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3:21 pm
At least Gettleman realizes to not 'go for it' in 2019, and it's really about 2020 and beyond. I'm good with it. Glad DG realizes it's not about 2019.
RE: Dumpster dive.  
The_Boss : 3:21 pm
In comment 14326939 section125 said:
Quote:
Need bodies to fill positions at a low rate.


Pretty much what I've been saying all day.
There's a chance his play doesn't level off sharply  
jcn56 : 3:21 pm
but he's 34 years old. The odds aren't in his favor.
Ok with it - he was good 2 years ago and still had 120 tkls last year  
Eric on Li : 3:22 pm
100 solo - which is a big number regardless of age. Had 5 interceptions his 1 year with Bettcher in AZ so this would seemingly be a solid move in a deon grant-esque mentoring role to whoever they draft.
Safety with #6  
SHO'NUFF : 3:22 pm
DG signed Bethea to be a mentor and locker room guy. Stewart 2.0.
was  
Steve in Greenwich : 3:23 pm
cut, so filled a roster spot without effecting comp formula. I guess thats a good thing. More and more feeling like this years free agency / team is just building to next year much like last year. Plug holes for time being, build through draft, and wouldn't in the least bit be suprised come trade deadline we see more of the Jenkins for a pick & Shepard for a pick type deal. Try and get as many picks going into next years draft so that hopefully come 2020 offseason a core of younger players have developed, a multitude of picks from Collins comp and vet trades and potentially 80+ mil in cap space. If they suprise and win a few games and their pick doesn't coincide with the top of the draft then their ultimate trade bait to get back to the top of the draft comes out with Odell.
Didn't realize he's still playing  
micky : 3:23 pm
RE: RE: Dumpster dive.  
section125 : 3:24 pm
In comment 14326956 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14326939 section125 said:


Quote:


Need bodies to fill positions at a low rate.



Pretty much what I've been saying all day.


Did not mean it negatively - he may do very well for them. Been around a long time and played some quality years.
RE: RE: Reggie Wayne  
Fast Eddie : 3:24 pm
In comment 14326947 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
In comment 14326940 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


is breaking news?



They're probably sharing the same room in the nursing home.


Bwaaa haaaaa
Holes everywhere  
AcesUp : 3:24 pm
These signings are necessary. You need to fill out a roster but don't want a negative longterm impact.
PFF  
DanMetroMan : 3:24 pm
64.6 grade, comparatively Collins 70.4
Replaced one 3x pro bowler  
Damon : 3:25 pm
With another...
Versital player. Both S spots. Had 5 picks under Bettcher in ‘17... 121 tackles last year. Good mentor... good for depth. Solid pick up.
I honestly had no idea he was still an active player.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:25 pm
he was awesome  
GiantsLaw : 3:25 pm
in tecmo superbowl
He's  
moaltch : 3:26 pm
also a quality blitzer.
Versatile..  
Damon : 3:26 pm
Sorry
RE: he was awesome  
Go Terps : 3:27 pm
In comment 14326972 GiantsLaw said:
Quote:
in tecmo superbowl


Fantastic post.
RE: RE: Snore  
Anakim : 3:27 pm
In comment 14326950 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
In comment 14326936 JonC said:


Quote:


bargain bin.



Snore? Jon, come on. He's not that bad.

He had over 100 tackles and 3 sacks last year. 5 picks the year before.

This is a fine stop gap.


I think two of them were off of Eli, IIRC
This  
Professor Falken : 3:27 pm
works for me.
Bethea - ( New Window )
The obsession  
ajr2456 : 3:27 pm
over not affecting the comp pick is nauseating at this point.
RE: he was awesome  
figgy2989 : 3:27 pm
In comment 14326972 GiantsLaw said:
Quote:
in tecmo superbowl


Well Done
at this point, i'm convinced DG is going all in on offense  
SHO'NUFF : 3:28 pm
and i'm okay with it. I'm okay with winning/losing games on the 37-31 range.
DG: "Hey Giants fans!! ARE YOU READY???  
micky : 3:28 pm
I found our safety ..whoot!! Bethea!!!!"

RE: PFF  
Eric on Li : 3:28 pm : link
Eric on Li : 3:28 pm
Quote:
64.6 grade, comparatively Collins 70.4


Their 2017 grades were also both close, though obviously the fear of a dropoff with a 34 year old is far more significant.

Bethea - 86.7 (his 1 year with Bettcher)
Collins - 88.5

good discount signing assuming it's a few mil.
Holy Shit  
figgy2989 : 3:28 pm
Something Go Terps and I agree on.
He is only 35  
Vanzetti : 3:28 pm
In July.
I think the money will determine whether they're paying as a full-  
Anakim : 3:28 pm
timer or as a third safety, ala Deon Grant
Bethea  
Professor Falken : 3:29 pm
mic'd up. Hugs Bettcher at the :22 mark.
Bethea - ( New Window )
good move  
GiantsFan84 : 3:30 pm
first the comp pick thing is important. all the good teams factor it in

second, if they are going to go young at safety, it makes sense to have a veteran back there and show these kids the ropes. a veteran who still can play a little too. this isn't jonathan stewart

i have to imagine the money is small.

if so this is a good move.
I like how some people call him "Buh-They" and other people  
Anakim : 3:31 pm
call him "BUh-They-Uh"
Not bad for a dumpster dive  
Heisenberg : 3:31 pm
Not too fucking inspiring either.
Hopefully he has a similar impact  
Snacks : 3:31 pm
to when we signed Deon Grant for a couple of years.
RE: I honestly had no idea he was still an active player.  
.McL. : 3:32 pm
In comment 14326971 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
+1
I think  
Fish : 3:32 pm
Sam Madison / RW Mcquarters here. Like it.
what's next? Giants sign  
SHO'NUFF : 3:34 pm
S Antrelle Rolle?
and he's better than curtis freaking riley  
GiantsFan84 : 3:34 pm
so there's that
Is he a qualified UFA?  
.McL. : 3:34 pm
I would hate to lose a nice comp pick for him.
RE: I like how some people call him  
Joey in VA : 3:34 pm
In comment 14326994 Anakim said:
Quote:
call him "BUh-They-Uh"
I am mailing you a yo-yo and a rubber ball to play with. You seem incredibly easy to entertain if you give a flying ducky about the pronunciation of an uncommon last name.
didn't he play in the 80's?  
Tom from LI : 3:35 pm
Pretty great career  
Kyle in NY : 3:36 pm
especially for a 6th round pick. Closing in on 200 games played and seems like he has a bit left in the tank based on his play last season. This is likely what the signings are going to look like this offseason and I'm ok with that. Need to nail this draft and keep flexibility moving forward
RE: RE: I like how some people call him  
SHO'NUFF : 3:36 pm
In comment 14327008 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14326994 Anakim said:


Quote:


call him "BUh-They-Uh"

I am mailing you a yo-yo and a rubber ball to play with. You seem incredibly easy to entertain if you give a flying ducky about the pronunciation of an uncommon last name.


Is it An-TAWN or An-TWAN?
35 in July  
JonC : 3:38 pm
ancient for a DB, the wheels tend to fall off the cliff. He's a serviceable player, it just shines the light on their stop gap status. No jewles, an old hand me down.
The comp pick is needed for  
NoGainDayne : 3:38 pm
many posters favorite dance. The Gettleman justification shuffle.

We heard Gettleman thought he could sign him to a reasonable deal or that he had “no value” now that those have been debunked the comp pick is the only thing left.

It doesn’t matter that we’ve heard we have been on some players that would certainly counter act that pick, DG has typed on many air keyboards and he’s executing his master plan.
RE: I like how some people call him  
Big Rick in FL : 3:38 pm
In comment 14326994 Anakim said:
Quote:
call him "BUh-They-Uh"


It's the first one
WTF  
Elite Mobster #32 : 3:39 pm
Guessing  
Jon in NYC : 3:40 pm
10 Mil total with limited guaranteed money for year 2
The SiriusXM NFL channel guys like it.  
Reese's Pieces : 3:40 pm
He never misses a game. Fans won't like it.
Gettleman has a plan  
Canton : 3:40 pm
RE: RE: I like how some people call him  
Anakim : 3:41 pm
In comment 14327008 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14326994 Anakim said:


Quote:


call him "BUh-They-Uh"

I am mailing you a yo-yo and a rubber ball to play with. You seem incredibly easy to entertain if you give a flying ducky about the pronunciation of an uncommon last name.


Don't forget the shiny object
RE: The SiriusXM NFL channel guys like it.  
SHO'NUFF : 3:42 pm
In comment 14327025 Reese's Pieces said:
Quote:
He never misses a game. Fans won't like it.


Welp, you just jinxed it.
Danny Kanell : 3:44 pm
I thought he passed away.
This will help Beal  
MotownGIANTS : 3:45 pm
with Janoris, Bethea and that film study he should get up to speed real quick.

Having a vet like that will be ideal especially if the nickle back ends up being a rookie.

This will balance out the "experience" and "wisdom" in the 2ndary.
RE: Is he a qualified UFA?  
rasbutant : 3:46 pm
In comment 14327007 .McL. said:
Quote:
I would hate to lose a nice comp pick for him.


Mar 8 2019 Released by Arizona (ARI), clearing $4.75M of cap
RE: .  
Joey in VA : 3:46 pm
In comment 14327037 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I thought he passed away.
just give our training staff some time will ya.
RE: Replaced one 3x pro bowler  
AcidTest : 3:48 pm
In comment 14326970 Damon said:
Quote:
With another...
Versital player. Both S spots. Had 5 picks under Bettcher in ‘17... 121 tackles last year. Good mentor... good for depth. Solid pick up.


Agreed. But like others, I thought he had retired.
RE: Guessing  
Amtoft : 3:48 pm
In comment 14327022 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
10 Mil total with limited guaranteed money for year 2


I am hoping for 2/8, but that may be wishful thinking.
Now Eli has a partner for Bingo Night.  
bceagle05 : 3:48 pm
RE: RE: he was awesome  
Rjanyg : 3:49 pm
In comment 14326976 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 14326972 GiantsLaw said:


Quote:


in tecmo superbowl



Fantastic post.


Oustanding
PFF rates him as 13th best Safety  
montanagiant : 3:54 pm
RE: PFF rates him as 13th best Safety  
NoGainDayne : 3:55 pm
In comment 14327074 montanagiant said:
Quote:
.


In what year?
In line with the value Gettleman places on safeties  
jeff57 : 3:55 pm
If not the whole secondary.
....  
BleedBlue : 3:58 pm
Off the scrap heap I love it haha
I love when people here pick and choose when PFF  
Dave in Hoboken : 3:59 pm
matters and when it doesn't. LOL. Never change.
I feel like Spring Training Scene in  
jvm52106 : 3:59 pm
Major League as Jake is coming to the field for teh first time. Wish we had him 2 years ago. We did! Five years ago then.
RE: Now Eli has a partner for Bingo Night.  
The_Boss : 4:01 pm
In comment 14327052 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
.


He already did: DG.
Jeesh  
Rflairr : 4:02 pm
good veteran signing  
ryanmkeane : 4:05 pm
Lol..  
prdave73 : 4:08 pm
Smh...
RE: RE: Is he a qualified UFA?  
.McL. : 4:09 pm
In comment 14327043 rasbutant said:
Quote:
In comment 14327007 .McL. said:


Quote:


I would hate to lose a nice comp pick for him.



Mar 8 2019 Released by Arizona (ARI), clearing $4.75M of cap

Thanks...
Good to know!
I'm ok with this  
Essex : 4:11 pm
assuming it is low price.
RE: I feel like Spring Training Scene in  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:11 pm
In comment 14327094 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Major League as Jake is coming to the field for teh first time. Wish we had him 2 years ago. We did! Five years ago then.


is that you, Tolbert?! This isn't very funny, you know. I'm hung over! My knees are killin' me and if you're going to pull this shit at least you could've said you were from the Yankees.
Insurance  
Jim Bur(n)t : 4:11 pm
RW & Everson served us well...
I’m also just wondering where the asshats were on this  
NoGainDayne : 4:11 pm
not one person saw Bethea get off a plane?
He has played both FS  
Doomster : 4:12 pm
and SS......just 4 passes defended in 16 as a FS does not bode well....35 next year? Your are suppose to get rid of these guys one year early, not one year late....
RE: RE: Now Eli has a partner for Bingo Night.  
SHO'NUFF : 4:12 pm
In comment 14327098 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14327052 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


.



He already did: DG.


False. Eli and DG go antiquing together, not Bingo.
RE: I’m also just wondering where the asshats were on this  
SHO'NUFF : 4:14 pm
In comment 14327132 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
not one person saw Bethea get off a plane?


Plane? Not one person saw him rising from his grave.
Hes still one of the better athletes  
KWALL2 : 4:16 pm
at the position. He can still run and cover.

We have nothing on defense. Even at 35, he may be our best defensive player in 2019.
Antoine Bethea  
Dnew15 : 4:18 pm
the Jonathan Stewart of safeties.
wow  
mdc1 : 4:21 pm
more stupid on the rebuild steps
Shouldn't..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4:24 pm
your neck have fallen off by now??

Quote:
Lol..
prdave73 : 4:08 pm : link : reply
Smh...


Let’s just violate the shit out of the cap  
VinegarPeppers : 4:26 pm
going for all the prime beef and tell the league to F off.

SMH
Reminiscent of the Brent Alexander signing in 2004.  
Big Blue Blogger : 4:27 pm
In his two years here, the Giants were 6-10 and 11-5. Alexander wasn’t the reason they stunk in 2004. And he wasn’t the reason they were five games better in 2006.
Sorry, 2005.  
Big Blue Blogger : 4:28 pm
Not 2006.
Is this another vet retirement package  
morrison40 : 4:31 pm
Like Stewart ? Is Gettleman getting comped by AARP?
RE: Sorry, 2005.  
Matt in SGS : 4:32 pm
In comment 14327172 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Not 2006.


Yes, and Vencie Glenn, John Booty, Deon Grant, etc. Veteran safety. Will help for leadership on defense (again, agree or disagree, this is important to Gettleman). Stopgap player. We need to be realistic about this team and this roster, they need to build through the draft. Especially on defense. So getting a veteran out there, who knows what it takes to be a successful pro, is important.
People comparing this signing to Stewart are just lazy  
Brown Recluse : 4:33 pm
.
RE: RE: PFF rates him as 13th best Safety  
montanagiant : 4:35 pm
In comment 14327077 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 14327074 montanagiant said:


Quote:


.



In what year?

2017
RE: People comparing this signing to Stewart are just lazy  
Amtoft : 4:35 pm
In comment 14327182 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
.


Yeah if Stewart was coming off a 1200+ yard rushing season maybe.
RE: Hes still one of the better athletes  
Greg from LI : 4:36 pm
In comment 14327145 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Even at 35, he may be our best defensive player in 2019.


Could be true! Which tells you everything you need to know about the 2019 Giants defense.
RE: .  
Greg from LI : 4:37 pm
In comment 14327037 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I thought he passed away.


Whole lotta stupid on this thread...  
Torrag : 4:37 pm
...and from the usual suspects.

It takes leaders and experience to win games and show young players how to do it right. That said the bottomline will be what they paid him. I haven't seen numbers but until I do 'll reserve judgement. It's ludicrous to bash or praise this signing without the context of cost.
RE: Whole lotta stupid on this thread...  
mfsd : 4:41 pm
In comment 14327190 Torrag said:
Quote:
...and from the usual suspects.

It takes leaders and experience to win games and show young players how to do it right. That said the bottomline will be what they paid him. I haven't seen numbers but until I do 'll reserve judgement. It's ludicrous to bash or praise this signing without the context of cost.


Bah. A bunch of couch potatoes on BBI who never stepped into a football locker room taught us leadership, experience and team culture add no value.
signing Bethea is a solid move as long  
Jersey55 : 4:43 pm
as we draft a good safety for him to mentor....
As old as he is...  
Amtoft : 4:44 pm
In 2018, Bethea appeared in all 16 games, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. He also played 99.64 percent of the Cardinals defensive snaps, which was the most on the team and among the most in the league.
At this rate , almost our entire draft is going to be defense  
Pan-handler : 4:45 pm
So many holes to still fill.
RE: As old as he is...  
Pan-handler : 4:45 pm
In comment 14327215 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In 2018, Bethea appeared in all 16 games, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. He also played 99.64 percent of the Cardinals defensive snaps, which was the most on the team and among the most in the league.


Wow...ageless wonder
Does he sleep in a hyperbaric chamber?  
Torrag : 4:49 pm
Like that psycho Romanowski used too? Haha.
RE: At this rate , almost our entire draft is going to be defense  
Eric on Li : 4:50 pm
In comment 14327224 Pan-handler said:
Quote:
So many holes to still fill.


Defense almost literally couldn't be worse than it was last year so scrapping most of it and starting over is probably a good call.
RE: As old as he is...  
arcarsenal : 4:50 pm
In comment 14327215 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In 2018, Bethea appeared in all 16 games, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. He also played 99.64 percent of the Cardinals defensive snaps, which was the most on the team and among the most in the league.


Not sure why this is such a terrible move.... but, most of the people here are just logging in every day in attack mode ready to rip anything the team does, so... it's no surprise this is yet another ridiculous thread full of overreactions.

We have a lot of holes to fill, and we're going to have to scrap heap dive a bit to do it.
RE: Hes still one of the better athletes  
christian : 4:51 pm
In comment 14327145 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
at the position. He can still run and cover.

We have nothing on defense. Even at 35, he may be our best defensive player in 2019.


That's a sobering, true statement.

At least we got our locker room signing out of the way.
.  
arcarsenal : 4:52 pm
BTW- Amtoft, I don't mean you - just citing that bit you posted about Bethea - clearly he still had some legs last year.

I doubt he's going to be worse than any of the non-Collins safeties we've deployed here lately. At least he'll know what he's doing.
I was pumped when I read about this signing.  
Boy Cord : 4:52 pm
Then I realized it’s 2019, not 2009.
Not sure if you are intentionally quoting  
NoGainDayne : 4:52 pm
2 seasons ago or not but this has him ranked #63
PFF Bethea this past season - ( New Window )
RE: .  
Amtoft : 4:54 pm
In comment 14327261 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
BTW- Amtoft, I don't mean you - just citing that bit you posted about Bethea - clearly he still had some legs last year.

I doubt he's going to be worse than any of the non-Collins safeties we've deployed here lately. At least he'll know what he's doing.


It can't be about me... I like the signing. Depending on the cost of course. I posted that because even at his age to play that many snaps means he wasn't slowing down at the end of the game. That is a good thing.
Almost 35  
5BowlsSoon : 4:57 pm
Honestly, can’t say this news makes me feel giddy......
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 4:59 pm
In comment 14327268 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 14327261 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


BTW- Amtoft, I don't mean you - just citing that bit you posted about Bethea - clearly he still had some legs last year.

I doubt he's going to be worse than any of the non-Collins safeties we've deployed here lately. At least he'll know what he's doing.



It can't be about me... I like the signing. Depending on the cost of course. I posted that because even at his age to play that many snaps means he wasn't slowing down at the end of the game. That is a good thing.


Agree.

I don't really like PFF - but even last year, he was still in the "average" range by their measure and his coverage was still solid. So, can't really use PFF to knock him much - they don't say he was bad.

I don't know why this is a bad signing at all, really... I'm guessing it's a year or two, won't put a dent in our chances at a comp pick for Collins, IIRC.

We can't fill every hole through the draft.

We've also had some good fortune with older vet DB's in the past... Madison, McQuarters, Grant...

I don't really have any issue with this.
RE: what's next? Giants sign  
micky : 5:03 pm
In comment 14327004 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
S Antrelle Rolle?


"At the end of the day..."
RE: I’m also just wondering where the asshats were on this  
micky : 5:08 pm
In comment 14327132 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
not one person saw Bethea get off a plane?


Because he slipped by on the senior bus
I think most people are just making fun of him for being old  
NoGainDayne : 5:09 pm
I'm assuming this is a cheap signing and am rather indifferent to it.

If it's costing us any kind of real money it's an annoying signing IMO.
