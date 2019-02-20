Giants sign S Antoine Bethea Anakim : 3:16 pm 2-year deal, per Reggie Wayne

Reggie Wayne

🚨🚨Breaking News🚨🚨 Entering his 14th year safety @ABethea41 signs a 2 year deal with the @Giants

Good player Rjanyg : 3:17 pm : link stop gap. Hopefully didn't overpay.



It's a start.

Dude is a 100 years old! figgy2989 : 3:17 pm : link Better be low money.

Nice Amtoft : 3:17 pm : link Hope the numbers come back decent. He was cut so he doesn't count against the comp thing.

Did we coax both Bethea and Reggie Wayne SHO'NUFF : 3:17 pm : link out of retirement?

Dumpster dive. section125 : 3:18 pm : link Need bodies to fill positions at a low rate.

RE: Reggie Wayne SHO'NUFF : 3:19 pm : link

is breaking news?



They're probably sharing the same room in the nursing home.

RE: Reggie Wayne Anakim : 3:19 pm : link

is breaking news?



Apparently. Haha

RE: Snore Brown Recluse : 3:20 pm : link

bargain bin.



Snore? Jon, come on. He's not that bad.



He had over 100 tackles and 3 sacks last year. 5 picks the year before.



Snore? Jon, come on. He's not that bad.

He had over 100 tackles and 3 sacks last year. 5 picks the year before.

This is a fine stop gap.

Bethea Amtoft : 3:20 pm : link 121 tackles last year... He aint finished.

I saw DG hopping in the dumpster behind the strip mall across the road The_Boss : 3:21 pm : link Now I know why.

I'm fine with the stop gap. Dave in Hoboken : 3:21 pm : link At least Gettleman realizes to not 'go for it' in 2019, and it's really about 2020 and beyond. I'm good with it. Glad DG realizes it's not about 2019.

RE: Dumpster dive. The_Boss : 3:21 pm : link

Need bodies to fill positions at a low rate.



Pretty much what I've been saying all day.

There's a chance his play doesn't level off sharply jcn56 : 3:21 pm : link but he's 34 years old. The odds aren't in his favor.

Ok with it - he was good 2 years ago and still had 120 tkls last year Eric on Li : 3:22 pm : link 100 solo - which is a big number regardless of age. Had 5 interceptions his 1 year with Bettcher in AZ so this would seemingly be a solid move in a deon grant-esque mentoring role to whoever they draft.

Safety with #6 SHO'NUFF : 3:22 pm : link DG signed Bethea to be a mentor and locker room guy. Stewart 2.0.

was Steve in Greenwich : 3:23 pm : link cut, so filled a roster spot without effecting comp formula. I guess thats a good thing. More and more feeling like this years free agency / team is just building to next year much like last year. Plug holes for time being, build through draft, and wouldn't in the least bit be suprised come trade deadline we see more of the Jenkins for a pick & Shepard for a pick type deal. Try and get as many picks going into next years draft so that hopefully come 2020 offseason a core of younger players have developed, a multitude of picks from Collins comp and vet trades and potentially 80+ mil in cap space. If they suprise and win a few games and their pick doesn't coincide with the top of the draft then their ultimate trade bait to get back to the top of the draft comes out with Odell.

RE: RE: Dumpster dive. section125 : 3:24 pm : link

Need bodies to fill positions at a low rate.





Quote:





Need bodies to fill positions at a low rate.







Pretty much what I've been saying all day.



Did not mean it negatively - he may do very well for them. Been around a long time and played some quality years.

RE: RE: Reggie Wayne Fast Eddie : 3:24 pm : link

is breaking news?





Quote:





is breaking news?







They're probably sharing the same room in the nursing home.



Bwaaa haaaaa

Holes everywhere AcesUp : 3:24 pm : link These signings are necessary. You need to fill out a roster but don't want a negative longterm impact.

Replaced one 3x pro bowler Damon : 3:25 pm : link With another...

Versital player. Both S spots. Had 5 picks under Bettcher in ‘17... 121 tackles last year. Good mentor... good for depth. Solid pick up.

he was awesome GiantsLaw : 3:25 pm : link in tecmo superbowl

RE: RE: Snore Anakim : 3:27 pm : link

bargain bin.





Quote:





bargain bin.







Snore? Jon, come on. He's not that bad.



He had over 100 tackles and 3 sacks last year. 5 picks the year before.



This is a fine stop gap.



I think two of them were off of Eli, IIRC

The obsession ajr2456 : 3:27 pm : link over not affecting the comp pick is nauseating at this point.

RE: he was awesome figgy2989 : 3:27 pm : link

in tecmo superbowl



Well Done

at this point, i'm convinced DG is going all in on offense SHO'NUFF : 3:28 pm : link and i'm okay with it. I'm okay with winning/losing games on the 37-31 range.

DG: "Hey Giants fans!! ARE YOU READY??? micky : 3:28 pm : link



I found our safety ..whoot!! Bethea!!!!"

RE: PFF Eric on Li : 3:28 pm : link

64.6 grade, comparatively Collins 70.4



Their 2017 grades were also both close, though obviously the fear of a dropoff with a 34 year old is far more significant.



Bethea - 86.7 (his 1 year with Bettcher)

Collins - 88.5



Their 2017 grades were also both close, though obviously the fear of a dropoff with a 34 year old is far more significant.

Bethea - 86.7 (his 1 year with Bettcher)

Collins - 88.5

good discount signing assuming it's a few mil.

Holy Shit figgy2989 : 3:28 pm : link Something Go Terps and I agree on.

He is only 35 Vanzetti : 3:28 pm : link In July.

I think the money will determine whether they're paying as a full- Anakim : 3:28 pm : link timer or as a third safety, ala Deon Grant

good move GiantsFan84 : 3:30 pm : link first the comp pick thing is important. all the good teams factor it in



second, if they are going to go young at safety, it makes sense to have a veteran back there and show these kids the ropes. a veteran who still can play a little too. this isn't jonathan stewart



i have to imagine the money is small.



if so this is a good move.

I like how some people call him "Buh-They" and other people Anakim : 3:31 pm : link call him "BUh-They-Uh"

Not bad for a dumpster dive Heisenberg : 3:31 pm : link Not too fucking inspiring either.

Hopefully he has a similar impact Snacks : 3:31 pm : link to when we signed Deon Grant for a couple of years.

RE: I honestly had no idea he was still an active player. .McL. : 3:32 pm : link

.

+1

I think Fish : 3:32 pm : link Sam Madison / RW Mcquarters here. Like it.

and he's better than curtis freaking riley GiantsFan84 : 3:34 pm : link so there's that

Is he a qualified UFA? .McL. : 3:34 pm : link I would hate to lose a nice comp pick for him.

RE: I like how some people call him Joey in VA : 3:34 pm : link

call him "BUh-They-Uh" I am mailing you a yo-yo and a rubber ball to play with. You seem incredibly easy to entertain if you give a flying ducky about the pronunciation of an uncommon last name.

Pretty great career Kyle in NY : 3:36 pm : link especially for a 6th round pick. Closing in on 200 games played and seems like he has a bit left in the tank based on his play last season. This is likely what the signings are going to look like this offseason and I'm ok with that. Need to nail this draft and keep flexibility moving forward

RE: RE: I like how some people call him SHO'NUFF : 3:36 pm : link

call him "BUh-They-Uh"





Quote:





call him "BUh-They-Uh"



I am mailing you a yo-yo and a rubber ball to play with. You seem incredibly easy to entertain if you give a flying ducky about the pronunciation of an uncommon last name.



Is it An-TAWN or An-TWAN?

35 in July JonC : 3:38 pm : link ancient for a DB, the wheels tend to fall off the cliff. He's a serviceable player, it just shines the light on their stop gap status. No jewles, an old hand me down.

The comp pick is needed for NoGainDayne : 3:38 pm : link many posters favorite dance. The Gettleman justification shuffle.



We heard Gettleman thought he could sign him to a reasonable deal or that he had “no value” now that those have been debunked the comp pick is the only thing left.



It doesn’t matter that we’ve heard we have been on some players that would certainly counter act that pick, DG has typed on many air keyboards and he’s executing his master plan.

The SiriusXM NFL channel guys like it. Reese's Pieces : 3:40 pm : link He never misses a game. Fans won't like it.

RE: RE: I like how some people call him Anakim : 3:41 pm : link

call him "BUh-They-Uh"





Quote:





call him "BUh-They-Uh"



I am mailing you a yo-yo and a rubber ball to play with. You seem incredibly easy to entertain if you give a flying ducky about the pronunciation of an uncommon last name.



Don't forget the shiny object

RE: The SiriusXM NFL channel guys like it. SHO'NUFF : 3:42 pm : link

He never misses a game. Fans won't like it.



Welp, you just jinxed it.

This will help Beal MotownGIANTS : 3:45 pm : link with Janoris, Bethea and that film study he should get up to speed real quick.



Having a vet like that will be ideal especially if the nickle back ends up being a rookie.



This will balance out the "experience" and "wisdom" in the 2ndary.

RE: Is he a qualified UFA? rasbutant : 3:46 pm : link

I would hate to lose a nice comp pick for him.



Mar 8 2019 Released by Arizona (ARI), clearing $4.75M of cap

RE: Replaced one 3x pro bowler AcidTest : 3:48 pm : link

Quote: With another...

Versital player. Both S spots. Had 5 picks under Bettcher in ‘17... 121 tackles last year. Good mentor... good for depth. Solid pick up.



Agreed. But like others, I thought he had retired.

RE: Guessing Amtoft : 3:48 pm : link

10 Mil total with limited guaranteed money for year 2



I am hoping for 2/8, but that may be wishful thinking.

Now Eli has a partner for Bingo Night. bceagle05 : 3:48 pm : link .

RE: RE: he was awesome Rjanyg : 3:49 pm : link

in tecmo superbowl





Quote:





in tecmo superbowl







Fantastic post.



Oustanding

PFF rates him as 13th best Safety montanagiant : 3:54 pm : link .

RE: PFF rates him as 13th best Safety NoGainDayne : 3:55 pm : link

.



In what year?

In line with the value Gettleman places on safeties jeff57 : 3:55 pm : link If not the whole secondary.

.... BleedBlue : 3:58 pm : link Off the scrap heap I love it haha



I feel like Spring Training Scene in jvm52106 : 3:59 pm : link Major League as Jake is coming to the field for teh first time. Wish we had him 2 years ago. We did! Five years ago then.

RE: Now Eli has a partner for Bingo Night. The_Boss : 4:01 pm : link

.



He already did: DG.

RE: RE: Is he a qualified UFA? .McL. : 4:09 pm : link

I would hate to lose a nice comp pick for him.





Quote:





I would hate to lose a nice comp pick for him.







Mar 8 2019 Released by Arizona (ARI), clearing $4.75M of cap

Thanks...

Good to know!

I'm ok with this Essex : 4:11 pm : link assuming it is low price.

RE: I feel like Spring Training Scene in SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:11 pm : link

Major League as Jake is coming to the field for teh first time. Wish we had him 2 years ago. We did! Five years ago then.



is that you, Tolbert?! This isn't very funny, you know. I'm hung over! My knees are killin' me and if you're going to pull this shit at least you could've said you were from the Yankees.

I’m also just wondering where the asshats were on this NoGainDayne : 4:11 pm : link not one person saw Bethea get off a plane?

He has played both FS Doomster : 4:12 pm : link and SS......just 4 passes defended in 16 as a FS does not bode well....35 next year? Your are suppose to get rid of these guys one year early, not one year late....

RE: RE: Now Eli has a partner for Bingo Night. SHO'NUFF : 4:12 pm : link

.





Quote:





.







He already did: DG.



False. Eli and DG go antiquing together, not Bingo.

RE: I'm also just wondering where the asshats were on this SHO'NUFF : 4:14 pm : link

not one person saw Bethea get off a plane?



Plane? Not one person saw him rising from his grave.

Hes still one of the better athletes KWALL2 : 4:16 pm : link at the position. He can still run and cover.



We have nothing on defense. Even at 35, he may be our best defensive player in 2019.

Antoine Bethea Dnew15 : 4:18 pm : link the Jonathan Stewart of safeties.

wow mdc1 : 4:21 pm : link more stupid on the rebuild steps

Let’s just violate the shit out of the cap VinegarPeppers : 4:26 pm : link going for all the prime beef and tell the league to F off.



SMH

Reminiscent of the Brent Alexander signing in 2004. Big Blue Blogger : 4:27 pm : link In his two years here, the Giants were 6-10 and 11-5. Alexander wasn’t the reason they stunk in 2004. And he wasn’t the reason they were five games better in 2006.

Is this another vet retirement package morrison40 : 4:31 pm : link Like Stewart ? Is Gettleman getting comped by AARP?

RE: Sorry, 2005. Matt in SGS : 4:32 pm : link

Not 2006.



Yes, and Vencie Glenn, John Booty, Deon Grant, etc. Veteran safety. Will help for leadership on defense (again, agree or disagree, this is important to Gettleman). Stopgap player. We need to be realistic about this team and this roster, they need to build through the draft. Especially on defense. So getting a veteran out there, who knows what it takes to be a successful pro, is important.

RE: RE: PFF rates him as 13th best Safety montanagiant : 4:35 pm : link

.





Quote:





.







In what year?

2017

RE: People comparing this signing to Stewart are just lazy Amtoft : 4:35 pm : link

.



Yeah if Stewart was coming off a 1200+ yard rushing season maybe.

RE: Hes still one of the better athletes Greg from LI : 4:36 pm : link

Even at 35, he may be our best defensive player in 2019.



Could be true! Which tells you everything you need to know about the 2019 Giants defense.

Whole lotta stupid on this thread... Torrag : 4:37 pm : link ...and from the usual suspects.



It takes leaders and experience to win games and show young players how to do it right. That said the bottomline will be what they paid him. I haven't seen numbers but until I do 'll reserve judgement. It's ludicrous to bash or praise this signing without the context of cost.

RE: Whole lotta stupid on this thread... mfsd : 4:41 pm : link

Quote: ...and from the usual suspects.



It takes leaders and experience to win games and show young players how to do it right. That said the bottomline will be what they paid him. I haven't seen numbers but until I do 'll reserve judgement. It's ludicrous to bash or praise this signing without the context of cost.



Bah. A bunch of couch potatoes on BBI who never stepped into a football locker room taught us leadership, experience and team culture add no value.

signing Bethea is a solid move as long Jersey55 : 4:43 pm : link as we draft a good safety for him to mentor....

As old as he is... Amtoft : 4:44 pm : link In 2018, Bethea appeared in all 16 games, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. He also played 99.64 percent of the Cardinals defensive snaps, which was the most on the team and among the most in the league.

At this rate , almost our entire draft is going to be defense Pan-handler : 4:45 pm : link So many holes to still fill.

RE: As old as he is... Pan-handler : 4:45 pm : link

In 2018, Bethea appeared in all 16 games, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. He also played 99.64 percent of the Cardinals defensive snaps, which was the most on the team and among the most in the league.



Wow...ageless wonder

Does he sleep in a hyperbaric chamber? Torrag : 4:49 pm : link Like that psycho Romanowski used too? Haha.

RE: At this rate , almost our entire draft is going to be defense Eric on Li : 4:50 pm : link

So many holes to still fill.



Defense almost literally couldn't be worse than it was last year so scrapping most of it and starting over is probably a good call.

RE: As old as he is... arcarsenal : 4:50 pm : link

In 2018, Bethea appeared in all 16 games, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. He also played 99.64 percent of the Cardinals defensive snaps, which was the most on the team and among the most in the league.



Not sure why this is such a terrible move.... but, most of the people here are just logging in every day in attack mode ready to rip anything the team does, so... it's no surprise this is yet another ridiculous thread full of overreactions.



Not sure why this is such a terrible move.... but, most of the people here are just logging in every day in attack mode ready to rip anything the team does, so... it's no surprise this is yet another ridiculous thread full of overreactions.

We have a lot of holes to fill, and we're going to have to scrap heap dive a bit to do it.

RE: Hes still one of the better athletes christian : 4:51 pm : link

Quote: at the position. He can still run and cover.



We have nothing on defense. Even at 35, he may be our best defensive player in 2019.



That's a sobering, true statement.



At least we got our locker room signing out of the way.

. arcarsenal : 4:52 pm : link BTW- Amtoft, I don't mean you - just citing that bit you posted about Bethea - clearly he still had some legs last year.



I doubt he's going to be worse than any of the non-Collins safeties we've deployed here lately. At least he'll know what he's doing.

I was pumped when I read about this signing. Boy Cord : 4:52 pm : link Then I realized it’s 2019, not 2009.

RE: . Amtoft : 4:54 pm : link

Quote: BTW- Amtoft, I don't mean you - just citing that bit you posted about Bethea - clearly he still had some legs last year.



I doubt he's going to be worse than any of the non-Collins safeties we've deployed here lately. At least he'll know what he's doing.



It can't be about me... I like the signing. Depending on the cost of course. I posted that because even at his age to play that many snaps means he wasn't slowing down at the end of the game. That is a good thing.

Almost 35 5BowlsSoon : 4:57 pm : link Honestly, can’t say this news makes me feel giddy......

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 4:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327261 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





BTW- Amtoft, I don't mean you - just citing that bit you posted about Bethea - clearly he still had some legs last year.



I doubt he's going to be worse than any of the non-Collins safeties we've deployed here lately. At least he'll know what he's doing.







It can't be about me... I like the signing. Depending on the cost of course. I posted that because even at his age to play that many snaps means he wasn't slowing down at the end of the game. That is a good thing.



Agree.



I don't really like PFF - but even last year, he was still in the "average" range by their measure and his coverage was still solid. So, can't really use PFF to knock him much - they don't say he was bad.



I don't know why this is a bad signing at all, really... I'm guessing it's a year or two, won't put a dent in our chances at a comp pick for Collins, IIRC.



We can't fill every hole through the draft.



We've also had some good fortune with older vet DB's in the past... Madison, McQuarters, Grant...



I don't really like PFF - but even last year, he was still in the "average" range by their measure and his coverage was still solid. So, can't really use PFF to knock him much - they don't say he was bad.

I don't know why this is a bad signing at all, really... I'm guessing it's a year or two, won't put a dent in our chances at a comp pick for Collins, IIRC.

We can't fill every hole through the draft.

We've also had some good fortune with older vet DB

RE: what's next? Giants sign micky : 5:03 pm : link

Quote: S Antrelle Rolle?



"At the end of the day..." In comment 14327004 SHO'NUFF said:"At the end of the day..."

RE: I’m also just wondering where the asshats were on this micky : 5:08 pm : link

Quote: not one person saw Bethea get off a plane?



Because he slipped by on the senior bus In comment 14327132 NoGainDayne said:Because he slipped by on the senior bus