Beckham traded to Browns Boy Cord : 3/12/2019 7:58 pm .

Shit just got real The_Boss : 3/12/2019 7:59 pm : link Better be a fucking haul.

Oh boy MadPlaid : 3/12/2019 8:00 pm : link This is going to be interesting

Dave Gettleman needs to go Justlurking : 3/12/2019 8:00 pm : link What a joke

Holy fuck mfsd : 3/12/2019 8:00 pm : link a buddy just texted me this while at dinner. For what?

No way. KerrysFlask : 3/12/2019 8:01 pm : link This sucks if real

this is not good markky : 3/12/2019 8:01 pm : link what do they have that we would want?



I guess Giantfootball025 : 3/12/2019 8:01 pm : link my source was solid.

With the 17th pick being the best they NoGainDayne : 3/12/2019 8:01 pm : link have even two 1st round picks is a depressing haul for him

i am livid markky : 3/12/2019 8:02 pm : link this is just not good. a HoF player, a real difference maker. for what?

It better for a haul AcesUp : 3/12/2019 8:02 pm : link He won't be replaced.

Now we are officially rebuilding? The_Boss : 3/12/2019 8:02 pm : link -



Why would Eli want to come back now?

Not happy Rjanyg : 3/12/2019 8:02 pm : link What a stupid move

RE: With the 17th pick being the best they markky : 3/12/2019 8:02 pm : link

Quote: have even two 1st round picks is a depressing haul for him



exactly In comment 14327639 NoGainDayne said:exactly

this may break the internet gidiefor : Mod : 3/12/2019 8:02 pm : : 3/12/2019 8:02 pm : link hang on mr hamster!!!

Just when it looked like a quiet, peaceful boring 1st day of free Ira : 3/12/2019 8:03 pm : link agency ....

It better include Amtoft : 3/12/2019 8:03 pm : link Garrett or I will be pissed.

This is not good guys. Not good. KerrysFlask : 3/12/2019 8:03 pm : link Fucking fuck!

How much dead money is it larryflower37 : 3/12/2019 8:03 pm : link Ridiculous!

RE: With the 17th pick being the best they The_Boss : 3/12/2019 8:04 pm : link

Quote: have even two 1st round picks is a depressing haul for him



Next year’s 1 had better be involved. In comment 14327639 NoGainDayne said:Next year’s 1 had better be involved.

here it is Amtoft : 3/12/2019 8:04 pm : link Adam Schefter

Here are the trade terms: Giants recieve a first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), the Browns' second third-round pick this year and S Jabril Peppers, source tells ESPN. Browns get Odell Beckham Jr.

Like trading mattnyg05 : 3/12/2019 8:04 pm : link a bitchier LT in his prime for basically shit unless you turn the picks into gold. Don’t like it.

Better be multiple 1sts 732NYG : 3/12/2019 8:04 pm : link Or this is a joke.

There is no wr in this draft superspynyg : 3/12/2019 8:04 pm : link That is of OBJs talent

RE: 1st, 3rd The_Boss : 3/12/2019 8:04 pm : link

Quote: And Peppers



I don’t think that’s enough In comment 14327652 ryanmkeane said:I don’t think that’s enough

If that’s the haul fuck the Giants NoGainDayne : 3/12/2019 8:04 pm : link fuck Gettleman. Fuck the Mara’s. Fuck this.

The wait is killing me MadPlaid : 3/12/2019 8:04 pm : link .

RE: 1st, 3rd Justlurking : 3/12/2019 8:04 pm : link

Quote: And Peppers



LOL. Train wreck of a franchise. Might as well give them Odell since the Giants are the new Browns In comment 14327652 ryanmkeane said:LOL. Train wreck of a franchise. Might as well give them Odell since the Giants are the new Browns

better be 2 first and 2 second GiantsFan84 : 3/12/2019 8:04 pm : link at least

Add WR to our laundry list Rjanyg : 3/12/2019 8:05 pm : link Crap

Been lurking this whole time....you all have been fantastic lono801 : 3/12/2019 8:05 pm : link But this takes the cake....



Unreal

Hey Dave, oreojenkins : 3/12/2019 8:05 pm : link You're fucking shit at your job.

Browns 1st round BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/12/2019 8:05 pm : link Jabril Peppers, and their 3rd rd pick.





This is a terrible trade.

Giants get Browns 1, 2 and 3 this year jeff57 : 3/12/2019 8:05 pm : link And Jabtil Peppers.



Great trade

so Amtoft : 3/12/2019 8:05 pm : link First, Second, and Third rounder plus Peppers

Per Adam Schefter
So to repeat: Browns get Odell Beckham Jr. and Giants get a first-round pick, third-round pick and S Jabril Peppers, source tells ESPN. There's the trade.

RE: RE: 1st, 2nd, and Jabrill Peppers GiantGrit : 3/12/2019 8:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327671 GiantGrit said:





Quote:





.







Yikes. That's it?



Guess i missed the 3rd. In comment 14327686 Dave in Hoboken said:Guess i missed the 3rd.

... Mdgiantsfan : 3/12/2019 8:05 pm : link Damn!!!!! I hate this move...especially for hat compensation 🤦🏾‍♂️

Don’t like it but IMO his durability has to be part LauderdaleMatty : 3/12/2019 8:06 pm : link Of their thinking. They better get at least the17 and players or more picks

Told you all Chris684 : 3/12/2019 8:06 pm : link But the Beckham people didn’t want to listen.

I will seriously not watch this year if that’s all we got. 732NYG : 3/12/2019 8:06 pm : link That’s garbage.

Good thing MookGiants : 3/12/2019 8:06 pm : link the Giants took a running back #2 last year.



Now the giants have zero premium players at premium positions



Im fine with totally tearing this down, but Gettleman should be fired for drafting a running back #2 overall and now basically admitting that this team is no where near winning. This clown should not be steering this ship

Terps BleedBlue : 3/12/2019 8:06 pm : link Cums in his pants. Rest of normal giant fans hate it

gettleman needs to be fired for this one GiantsFan84 : 3/12/2019 8:06 pm : link this is awful. absolutely awful. need to get way more back than that

RE: Giants get Browns 1, 2 and 3 this year jeff57 : 3/12/2019 8:06 pm : link

Quote: And Jabtil Peppers.



Great trade



Wait, a 1 and a 3 In comment 14327687 jeff57 said:Wait, a 1 and a 3

This is a good trade Chris684 : 3/12/2019 8:06 pm : link ...

Trash trade
Here are the trade terms: Giants recieve a first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), the Browns' second third-round pick this year and S Jabril Peppers, source tells ESPN. Browns get Odell Beckham Jr.

I don’t like this trade! DonnieD89 : 3/12/2019 8:06 pm : link If I’m the defense playing the Giants, I’m loading up an eight man front on Barkley.

I don't like that return. 81_Great_Dane : 3/12/2019 8:07 pm : link But I guess they really, really wanted him gone -- and probably wanted him out of the NFC so they don't have to play against him very often.

I'm stunned Matt in SGS : 3/12/2019 8:07 pm : link I don't know what to say. Why load up on picks in this draft when the QB group isn't that great.

Oh wait... No second rounder Amtoft : 3/12/2019 8:07 pm : link 1st, their second their 3rder and Peppers... that is horrible!!

Holy Shit... M.S. : 3/12/2019 8:07 pm : link

...DG breaking a lot more fucking eggs to make his new omelet!!! Un-fucking real!

I have been a fan for over 55 years jjgmrg901 : 3/12/2019 8:07 pm : link I will not watch the Giants again. I will cancel my Direct TV NFL Ticket.



This Sucks

RE: love Peppers mfsd : 3/12/2019 8:07 pm : link

Quote: .



Me too, great get at safety...but expected a better haul for OBJ...has to be more to the story...as in ownership has had enough of him and pushed the move In comment 14327707 Matt G said:Me too, great get at safety...but expected a better haul for OBJ...has to be more to the story...as in ownership has had enough of him and pushed the move

Bright side is Dave in Hoboken : 3/12/2019 8:07 pm : link we're not going to have to trade up in the 2020 draft to get our QB.

I’m speechless MadPlaid : 3/12/2019 8:07 pm : link I don’t know what to think.

Josina Anderson was all over this earlier today gidiefor : Mod : 3/12/2019 8:07 pm : : 3/12/2019 8:07 pm : link ....

No 2nd rounder. It's the second 3rd round pick the Browns had. KerrysFlask : 3/12/2019 8:08 pm : link Fuck this crap.

It’s a very good trade Chris684 : 3/12/2019 8:08 pm : link And Barkley is the future of the organization.



So... moze1021 : 3/12/2019 8:08 pm : link Guess we gotta draft a 1st round WR??

RE: RE: This is a good trade 81_Great_Dane : 3/12/2019 8:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327705 Chris684 said:





Quote:





...







It’s not remotely a good trade. A lot depends on Peppers. If he turns into a HOFer, then I guess it's a good trade.



Not counting on that. In comment 14327714 Chris in Philly said:A lot depends on Peppers. If he turns into a HOFer, then I guess it's a good trade.Not counting on that.

RE: Terps The_Boss : 3/12/2019 8:08 pm : link

Quote: Cums in his pants. Rest of normal giant fans hate it



This made me laugh....hard. In comment 14327700 BleedBlue said:This made me laugh....hard.

I thought a contingent on BBI wanted him traded? RobCarpenter : 3/12/2019 8:08 pm : link Or was that just Go Terps?





The worst part of this is NoGainDayne : 3/12/2019 8:08 pm : link that you easily get 2 first round picks last year if you do it then. You basically paid him only to drag him through the mud and then eat 14.5 M in this years cap.



AND the browns get him at a discount without the bonus. I bet we watch him as part of a winner there. This is horrible.

anyone know the cap implications with trade? DaddyM89 : 3/12/2019 8:08 pm : link ...

Don't think Ive ever been a more frustrated/angrier at a Giants Bold Ruler : Mod : 3/12/2019 8:08 pm : : 3/12/2019 8:08 pm : link personnel move in my life. We got played for fools.

What a shitty deal and a dark day in NYG history rdt288 : 3/12/2019 8:08 pm : link -

RE: This is a good trade Hsilwek92 : 3/12/2019 8:08 pm : link

Quote: ...



You’re a fucking moron. No it’s not. In comment 14327705 Chris684 said:You’re a fucking moron. No it’s not.

This is a stupid trade Youtoo : 3/12/2019 8:08 pm : link This is a terrible deal and makes no sense at all. This is James Dolan stupid. A first and a 3rd? Plus the Giants take a $16m dead cap hit.

How do you not get a 2nd round pick? Rjanyg : 3/12/2019 8:09 pm : link I don’t get it!

RE: Josina Anderson was all over this earlier today mfsd : 3/12/2019 8:09 pm : link

Quote: ....



Isn’t it generally accepted her major source is OBJ himself? In comment 14327724 gidiefor said:Isn’t it generally accepted her major source is OBJ himself?

yep bc4life : 3/12/2019 8:09 pm : link king make that queen of the cunts

RE: Terps UConn4523 : 3/12/2019 8:09 pm : link

Quote: Cums in his pants. Rest of normal giant fans hate it



I need the pic of Randy Marsh from South Park NOW In comment 14327700 BleedBlue said:I need the pic of Randy Marsh from South Park NOW

Like I said worst decision ever made. Rflairr : 3/12/2019 8:09 pm : link Was hiring Gettleman. He’s completely fucked this franchise

RE: RE: Josina Anderson was all over this earlier today Matt in SGS : 3/12/2019 8:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327724 gidiefor said:





Quote:





....







Isn’t it generally accepted her major source is OBJ himself?



With Collins and Odell gone, Josina won't have any more Giants' scoops. In comment 14327746 mfsd said:With Collins and Odell gone, Josina won't have any more Giants' scoops.

RE: This is a good trade mattyblue : 3/12/2019 8:10 pm : link

Quote: ...



You just say anything the Giants do is good. In comment 14327705 Chris684 said:You just say anything the Giants do is good.

RE: No 2nd rounder. It's the second 3rd round pick the Browns had. 81_Great_Dane : 3/12/2019 8:10 pm : link

Quote: Fuck this crap. I'd be more on board with this if it had been a 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Peppers. 1st and 3rd plus Peppers, nah. In comment 14327726 KerrysFlask said:I'd be more on board with this if it had been a 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Peppers. 1st and 3rd plus Peppers, nah.

This franchise just proved what a fucking joke they are Hsilwek92 : 3/12/2019 8:10 pm : link Fuck them.

I AcidTest : 3/12/2019 8:10 pm : link never wanted him traded, but certainly wanted more than what we got. This is awful. I like Peppers, but at least another #2 was required, and even then I would have likely said no. Beckham is a generational talent on his second contract. Draft picks bust all the time.

The return is a joke. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/12/2019 8:10 pm : link DG is clueless. CLUELESS.





I'll say it again... M.S. : 3/12/2019 8:10 pm : link

...unfucking real!



Who is gonna loosen the defense up to allow Saquon a little room past the LOS???

Giants finally doing something to piss off the fans.. Sean : 3/12/2019 8:10 pm : link I like it. It’s a good trade.

What’s really great is we have no WR behind him. (Of note) Bill L : 3/12/2019 8:10 pm : link So no real need to get a QB any time soon



Two birds....

I need to remind people this all the time Azul Grande : 3/12/2019 8:10 pm : link If you sign a person to a free market (non-restricted by rookie rights, etc.) contract, his trade value is zero. This is because in theory all other teams could have offered him $1 more and won his services.



Once you trade him, they still have to pay him, despite formerly deciding he was not worth the price.



This is why stars that are signed on the open free agency market are often traded for low round picks.



Odell just signed a massive extension which made him the highest paid WR in the league. It's true this wasn't a true open market deal, as it was an extension, but seeing as it is the #1 salary in the NFL for his position, it's fair to say that his salary was commensurate with the market rate for his talent. This is why you don't get excess value for trading him.

RE: Like I said worst decision ever made. mattyblue : 3/12/2019 8:10 pm : link

Quote: Was hiring Gettleman. He’s completely fucked this franchise



+ so fucking much In comment 14327752 Rflairr said:+ so fucking much

OMG weaverpsu : 3/12/2019 8:10 pm : link I can see it now. The Giants trade their 17th pick to move up to get Haskins. That would be a real kick in the balls. Not getting anything for the trade.

Not a great haul. I do like Peppers who will be Collins replacement. Ira : 3/12/2019 8:10 pm : link We should get a pretty good player at 17, but not OBJ like.

Not even a top 10 pick Rflairr : 3/12/2019 8:11 pm : link Dumb ass GM.

I wonder if the rumors that Odell tanked the last few games Mike in Prescott : 3/12/2019 8:11 pm : link were true? Plus there is the observation that JonC and others put forth that he might never recover that burst. I would not be surprised if there is a conditional 2020 pick based on performance that we haven't heard about yet.



This is not enough BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/12/2019 8:11 pm : link just not enough.



On top of this the cap hit is fucking insane. Gettleman can go fuck himself.

So we are eating 20 million dead money too ?? larryflower37 : 3/12/2019 8:11 pm : link .

I wish DG would just go away The_Boss : 3/12/2019 8:11 pm : link I mean every fucking trade he gets the short end of the deal and this was the one deal he HAD to walk away with the better end.

The AcidTest : 3/12/2019 8:11 pm : link Giants are now the Knicks. Perpetual rebuild.

RE: OMG NoGainDayne : 3/12/2019 8:12 pm : link

Quote: I can see it now. The Giants trade their 17th pick to move up to get Haskins. That would be a real kick in the balls. Not getting anything for the trade.



God if it’s that this makes it even more nauseating. I had that thought too. In comment 14327768 weaverpsu said:God if it’s that this makes it even more nauseating. I had that thought too.

RE: So... superspynyg : 3/12/2019 8:12 pm : link

Quote: Guess we gotta draft a 1st round WR??



OBJ is not replaceable. In comment 14327729 moze1021 said:OBJ is not replaceable.

For all you guys shitting on DG or the return UConn4523 : 3/12/2019 8:12 pm : link I suggest you sit back and wait for the why. If something happened the past few months and it turns out Beckham was going to pull a Brown, then he got ahead of it and got what he could.



I don’t like the return, but if shit went sour fast, when can you possibly expect?

.... BleedBlue : 3/12/2019 8:12 pm : link Thank God I finished eating before I heard it. I may puke the food up tho







HORRIBLE fucking return.



Terps still cleaning jizz off his laptop

No, unlike the many Beckham fans Chris684 : 3/12/2019 8:12 pm : link I root for the Giants and the Giants got rid of a big distraction today and have a ton of flexibility moving forward now.

"we didn't sign odell to trade him" moze1021 : 3/12/2019 8:12 pm : link Oooooooook

RE: The rebuild has officially started. mdc1 : 3/12/2019 8:12 pm : link

Quote: No reason to even keep Eli now.



step in the right direction, been waiting on a culture and step to get out of the bottom of the division and start winning. Gettleman had to make this move. Sitting at the bottom of the NFC East is NOT a good look to ownership. In comment 14327673 Dave in Hoboken said:step in the right direction, been waiting on a culture and step to get out of the bottom of the division and start winning. Gettleman had to make this move. Sitting at the bottom of the NFC East is NOT a good look to ownership.

When you.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/12/2019 8:12 pm : link say you are going to hold out for a dream offer, it had better be a dream offer - not a nightmare.



Not getting two #1's or a 1,2 and Peppers is terrible.

Might as well cut Amtoft : 3/12/2019 8:12 pm : link Eli now also... With a #1 or #2 WR we have no chance.

The 3rd rounder is the one the Browns had from NE KerrysFlask : 3/12/2019 8:13 pm : link So its #32. Haha. Shit haul.



Regarding the dead money, it should hurt this year, but we'll have Ira : 3/12/2019 8:13 pm : link a ton of cap space next year.

Tickets greek13 : 3/12/2019 8:13 pm : link All my club level seats for sale

Poor Saquon is really Barry Sanders now

They got a first round pick joeinpa : 3/12/2019 8:13 pm : link Peppers a former first rounder, and a third rounder, pretty good haul.

Kim Jones making it sound like DG SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/12/2019 8:13 pm : link is clueless. He is.

So Les in TO : 3/12/2019 8:13 pm : link Much for “we didn’t sign Odell to trade him” Either Gettleman is a liar to the media or something happened in the last week to flip the script.

Insanity -- GeofromNJ : 3/12/2019 8:13 pm : link OBJ with the right quarterback is good for two touchdowns a game. Gettleman is incompetent.

At this point Matt in SGS : 3/12/2019 8:13 pm : link I wonder if the Giants should just tear this all down. There is no franchise QB out there this year. If anything, next year is the year to find your QB. I really hope they aren't loading up to trade up for a Haskins.

There is no reason LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/12/2019 8:13 pm : link for Eli to be here anymore.

THIS offer is deemed the “Godfather” offer? The_Boss : 3/12/2019 8:13 pm : link What the fuck is going on over there???

Pull a Brown? NoGainDayne : 3/12/2019 8:14 pm : link That suggests the player is all to blame and the organization had nothing to do with it.

I have been a Giants fan for 55 years Seventh Spiel : 3/12/2019 8:14 pm : link No more. This is a joke.





oof fanofthejets : 3/12/2019 8:14 pm : link Not a very good return for OBJ. I'm not sure Gettleman is going to last long. Or Shurmur for that matter.

RE: I Festina Lente : 3/12/2019 8:14 pm : link

Quote: never wanted him traded, but certainly wanted more than what we got. This is awful. I like Peppers, but at least another #2 was required, and even then I would have likely said no. Beckham is a generational talent on his second contract. Draft picks bust all the time.



I couldn't agree more. In comment 14327757 AcidTest said:I couldn't agree more.

What are the cap ramifications of this bullshit? KerrysFlask : 3/12/2019 8:14 pm : link Dead money, etc?

RE: At this point Big Rick in FL : 3/12/2019 8:14 pm : link

Quote: I wonder if the Giants should just tear this all down. There is no franchise QB out there this year. If anything, next year is the year to find your QB. I really hope they aren't loading up to trade up for a Haskins.



Pretty sure that is what they are doing In comment 14327801 Matt in SGS said:Pretty sure that is what they are doing

RE: RE: So... moze1021 : 3/12/2019 8:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327729 moze1021 said:





Quote:





Guess we gotta draft a 1st round WR??







OBJ is not replaceable.



Of course he isnt.



But now we have no #1 WR. In comment 14327782 superspynyg said:Of course he isnt.But now we have no #1 WR.

RE: RE: The rebuild has officially started. Hsilwek92 : 3/12/2019 8:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327673 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





No reason to even keep Eli now.







step in the right direction, been waiting on a culture and step to get out of the bottom of the division and start winning. Gettleman had to make this move. Sitting at the bottom of the NFC East is NOT a good look to ownership.



Shut the fuck up you know nothing wannabe. In comment 14327788 mdc1 said:Shut the fuck up you know nothing wannabe.

RE: Regarding the dead money, it should hurt this year, but we'll have Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 8:15 pm : link

Quote: a ton of cap space next year.



And all they need to do is fix a bottom-10 roster. In comment 14327793 Ira said:And all they need to do is fix a bottom-10 roster.

Boy oh boy Oscar : 3/12/2019 8:15 pm : link Thought they’d get more for him. Is Peppers anything in the NFL?

Hysterical... BBI meltdown... EricJ : 3/12/2019 8:15 pm : link we have been at the bottom of the league guys.



Nobody here thinks that Mara just got tired of the BS from Beckham? you really think this is all on DG?

RE: OMG Justlurking : 3/12/2019 8:15 pm : link

Quote: I can see it now. The Giants trade their 17th pick to move up to get Haskins. That would be a real kick in the balls. Not getting anything for the trade.



This is obviously going to happen, LOL In comment 14327768 weaverpsu said:This is obviously going to happen, LOL

The only thing wrong with this is it's a couple years late Go Terps : 3/12/2019 8:15 pm : link If you thought the Giants were getting a big haul for a guy that's played 16 games in two years and has the richest contract at the position, that's on you.



Welcome to the real world.

No one is above being traded j_rud : 3/12/2019 8:15 pm : link but that's a shitty deal...

I’m ok with this Rafflee : 3/12/2019 8:15 pm : link They have been nowhere

WANTED TO GIVE GETTLEMAN TIME BUT... Festina Lente : 3/12/2019 8:15 pm : link This is an absolute disgrace. I think he should be fired for this trade alone (even without many of his other questionable decisions). I am at a loss.

Don't forget about the cap/dead money hit people.

I could accept this trade Dave on the UWS : 3/12/2019 8:15 pm : link if it was a 1,2 and Peppers (who hasn't scratched the surface yet), then I could MAYBE buy this. But this is a package that they could get at ANY time. I'm betting OBJ told Gettleman he wants out NOW or he will be a horror show all next year. DGs response was fine, you're out of here. Bad job by Gettleman.

Wow. I come back to BBI and this happens? BigBlueBuff : 3/12/2019 8:15 pm : link Holy crap! This is just an awful deal and about the only silver lining I can see is that Beckham can't pull an Antonio Brown and screw the franchise. Beyond that, I don't see one single redeeming thing from this trade.

trade away a potential HOF player bc4life : 3/12/2019 8:15 pm : link for 17th pick. Time to root for another team? Maybe

Who AcidTest : 3/12/2019 8:16 pm : link is the #1 WR on this team? Shepard? Nice player, but he's not a #1.



This also makes Barkley less effective.

RE: I need to remind people this all the time markky : 3/12/2019 8:16 pm : link

Quote: If you sign a person to a free market (non-restricted by rookie rights, etc.) contract, his trade value is zero. This is because in theory all other teams could have offered him $1 more and won his services.



Once you trade him, they still have to pay him, despite formerly deciding he was not worth the price.



This is why stars that are signed on the open free agency market are often traded for low round picks.



Odell just signed a massive extension which made him the highest paid WR in the league. It's true this wasn't a true open market deal, as it was an extension, but seeing as it is the #1 salary in the NFL for his position, it's fair to say that his salary was commensurate with the market rate for his talent. This is why you don't get excess value for trading him.



this isn't exactly right.



- you only get to sign a player to one of these contracts (extension) if you already control them. there was not some other unrestricted WR of equal talent and production available to sign. if so, they could get more.



- the team taking over the contract is getting him at a discount (cap-wise).



so there is value. the amount is to be negotiated. i think this is a bad trade, since draft picks bust all the time. ugh. In comment 14327764 Azul Grande said:this isn't exactly right.- you only get to sign a player to one of these contracts (extension) if you already control them. there was not some other unrestricted WR of equal talent and production available to sign. if so, they could get more.- the team taking over the contract is getting him at a discount (cap-wise).so there is value. the amount is to be negotiated. i think this is a bad trade, since draft picks bust all the time. ugh.

As I said in an earlier thread.. FranchiseQB : 3/12/2019 8:16 pm : link the Giants are rudderless. This may or may not turn out ok for them in the long term but it just seems all the moves going back to last year are random and do not indicate an overall strategy that makes sense. That's what worries me.



As to what we got back.. after AB went for peanuts, what did you expect? This is actually about what I thought they would get.

Wow. Photoguy : 3/12/2019 8:16 pm : link JUST. FUCKING. WOW.



I gotta hear the reason for this, and some kind of justification.



There has to be something else to this. There HAS to be.

RE: There is literally no point in keeping Eli now. bigbluescot : 3/12/2019 8:16 pm : link

Quote: 23.2 ,million cap hit to throw the ball to...Sterling Sheppard?! Enough already.



Yep, you need to cut Eli now. It's madness not to.

In comment 14327822 Dave in Hoboken said:Yep, you need to cut Eli now. It's madness not to.

Who gives a fuck about Peppers? 732NYG : 3/12/2019 8:16 pm : link Tweener safety who gives a fuck.

Disgusting Mkdaman1818 : 3/12/2019 8:16 pm : link This is a shockingly bad trade, although I’m pretty sure this is more of a cultural issue. It’s still a terrible return, unless DG knew Odell was gonna pull an AB. Still a really bad trade

How g56blue10 : 3/12/2019 8:16 pm : link Good is peppers? It’s crazy to think we didn’t at least get their 2nd as well

EricJ bc4life : 3/12/2019 8:17 pm : link what bullshit from Beckham??? WTF did he actually do that was that bad?

RE: Regarding the dead money, it should hurt this year, but we'll have jeff57 : 3/12/2019 8:17 pm : link

Quote: a ton of cap space next year.



$16 million this year In comment 14327793 Ira said:$16 million this year

If we are rebuilding Jim Bur(n)t : 3/12/2019 8:17 pm : link Then its on now... Then Draft Haskins with #6 or Lock with #17 & truly rebuild, and release Eli... Enough.

Wow - truly unbelievable development Eric on Li : 3/12/2019 8:17 pm : link It's hard to process but I do think they mostly got fair value. They clearly got a lot more than the Steelers got for AB. Mid-first, a recent first round pick who seems Landon Collin-ish, and a 3rd. That's not that far off 2 first round picks. I'm guessing there's not a lot of cap savings immediately but there will be long term.



Really impossible to process this, but a very ballsy move by Gettleman that on the face I don't think is the disaster some are making it out to be. I don't think this was their first choice so it's hard to say.

I'll say it a third time... M.S. : 3/12/2019 8:17 pm : link

...WTF?



Who's our #1 fucking receiver?



So much for a mega-synergy of OBJ, Saquon, Engram, etc.



Un-fucking real!



Congrats Rflairr : 3/12/2019 8:17 pm : link At least you can still pay an old shitty QB 17 mill. With no number one WR. Damn fools

RE: The only thing wrong with this is it's a couple years late Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 8:17 pm : link

Quote: If you thought the Giants were getting a big haul for a guy that's played 16 games in two years and has the richest contract at the position, that's on you.



Welcome to the real world.



Your reward for being "right" is a handful more years of trash football to watch, operated by the Ian Allen of General Managers. In comment 14327823 Go Terps said:Your reward for being "right" is a handful more years of trash football to watch, operated by the Ian Allen of General Managers.

I don't like the return.... BillKo : 3/12/2019 8:17 pm : link .....would like to have gotten a their 2nd pick.



Having said that, if I can make a case for trading him, he's a distraction, has been injured more recently, and it's been mentioned here before: on slants this year it looked like those 80 yards TDs were turning into 20 yd gains.



Let's see what the Giants do with the picks........

if you're defensive coordinator bc4life : 3/12/2019 8:18 pm : link from an NFC East, you have to love this trade.



WTF is Barkley gets hurt - who scares you on that offense?

Giants haven’t won shit w OBJ. LauderdaleMatty : 3/12/2019 8:18 pm : link WR dont win Superbowls by themselves. And he’s china doll. Always hurt . Don’t think Pepper is an All Pro but S isn’t an issue anymore.

And a 1st and a 3rd.

I just started looking online at free agent wide receivers. There Ira : 3/12/2019 8:18 pm : link aren't any good ones.

I like Peppers in the draft, but there are 400 FA safeties out there KerrysFlask : 3/12/2019 8:18 pm : link This year that aren't a whole hell of a lot worse than peppers.

I was fine with dealing Odell bceagle05 : 3/12/2019 8:18 pm : link but this is a fucking joke. I was laughed at for saying this last year, but the Giants are now the Knicks. I'll add that Gettleman is Phil Jackson.

To the something more than this crowd NoGainDayne : 3/12/2019 8:18 pm : link this is what I’ve been saying even before this.



The Giants have been labeling so many malcontents. Many came out and said what an amazing teammate OBJ is.



If everyone on your team are malcontents maybe it’s the team that’s the problem.

Jesus, I find myself agreeing with Terps AGAIN Dave on the UWS : 3/12/2019 8:18 pm : link Maybe we overvalued him. I'm sure Gettleman knows he's going to get killed for this, but from a roster building standpoint, its probably the right move. That's hard for me to say.

LOL... BillKo : 3/12/2019 8:19 pm : link ...laughing at the "fake news" comments on the other thread.



Where there's smoke there's fire..........

Bye Jr lono801 : 3/12/2019 8:19 pm : link There will be no shed tears here

RE: When you.. M.S. : 3/12/2019 8:19 pm : link

Quote: say you are going to hold out for a dream offer, it had better be a dream offer - not a nightmare.



Not getting two #1's or a 1,2 and Peppers is terrible.



I suspect Giants management is gonna drag out the fact that Jabrill Peppers was a #1 two years ago! Or, whatever... beats the shit out of me! In comment 14327789 FatMan in Charlotte said:I suspect Giants management is gonna drag out the fact that Jabrill Peppers was a #1 two years ago! Or, whatever... beats the shit out of me!

Ten Ton Go Terps : 3/12/2019 8:19 pm : link This is a big step on the road to recovery.

RE: Giants haven’t won shit w OBJ. Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 8:19 pm : link

Quote: WR dont win Superbowls by themselves. And he’s china doll. Always hurt . Don’t think Pepper is an All Pro but S isn’t an issue anymore.

And a 1st and a 3rd.



The ideas that come out of your mouth would indicate that you're half in the bag at all times. In comment 14327857 LauderdaleMatty said:The ideas that come out of your mouth would indicate that you're half in the bag at all times.

17th pick of the draft bc4life : 3/12/2019 8:19 pm : link for a HOFer. horrible trade.

This is so true Amtoft : 3/12/2019 8:19 pm : link Nick Kostos

Not only did the Giants trade Beckham to the Browns, but the Browns traded the moniker of "worst-run franchise in the NFL" to the Giants.

Not even close bxgiants4 : 3/12/2019 8:19 pm : link To enough

Just trade Barkley. moze1021 : 3/12/2019 8:19 pm : link No point in keeping him

Do any of you guys actually think Mara UConn4523 : 3/12/2019 8:19 pm : link wasn’t the final say? Heck he could have asked for it.

RE: Mayfield to Beckham. NoGainDayne : 3/12/2019 8:19 pm : link

Quote: Might as well get used to seeing/hearing that combo for years to come.



This idea actually makes me sick. In comment 14327854 Dave in Hoboken said:This idea actually makes me sick.

WTF!!! Barkley26 : 3/12/2019 8:20 pm : link Can we trade Ghettoman? WTF is he doing... no way is this trade going to make us better. How is keeping Eli but trading away Beckham a good idea.

I have a feeling this was motivated in part mfsd : 3/12/2019 8:20 pm : link by what Antonio Brown did to the Steelers...as in, the Giants felt compelled to get what they could for him now, rather than wait until he got in the mood to force a trade and seeing his value plummet

I'm so glad we hired Gettleman bigbluescot : 3/12/2019 8:20 pm : link useless old dick that he is.



That's a poor return.



And it's frankly madness to keep Eli without any receivers. He's not worth paying for one year when you've already thrown in the towel.



Say thanks and goodbye and move on.

Awful awful awful giantdan : 3/12/2019 8:20 pm : link Thinking about selling my tickets.

Culture my ass Greg from LI : 3/12/2019 8:20 pm : link What a crock of shit.



Are we allowed to complain about the drooling, senile old bastard running the team now?

RE: This is so true Justlurking : 3/12/2019 8:20 pm : link

Not only did the Giants trade Beckham to the Browns, but the Browns traded the moniker of "worst-run franchise in the NFL" to the Giants.



I made this joke on page 1 of this thread... In comment 14327874 Amtoft said:I made this joke on page 1 of this thread...

BTW... BillKo : 3/12/2019 8:20 pm : link ...I see Landry, OBJ, and that QB eventually melting down.........just a hunch.

RE: How jeff57 : 3/12/2019 8:20 pm : link

Quote: Good is peppers? It’s crazy to think we didn’t at least get their 2nd as well



19th best safety last year according to PFF In comment 14327842 g56blue10 said:19th best safety last year according to PFF

RE: Ten Ton Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 8:20 pm : link

Quote: This is a big step on the road to recovery.



It's hope trafficking, and the best part of this trade is the 17th pick in a lukewarm draft. In comment 14327870 Go Terps said:It's hope trafficking, and the best part of this trade is the 17th pick in a lukewarm draft.

RE: RE: This is so true Amtoft : 3/12/2019 8:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327874 Amtoft said:





Quote:





Not only did the Giants trade Beckham to the Browns, but the Browns traded the moniker of "worst-run franchise in the NFL" to the Giants.







I made this joke on page 1 of this thread...



Is it really a joke though? In comment 14327885 Justlurking said:Is it really a joke though?

Failure lax counsel : 3/12/2019 8:20 pm : link I’m not getting a 2020 first rounder, rather that than pick 2019. Although at this point, the giants are punting in 2019. I’m with some of the rest of you, release Eli and do a proper tank job.

They might take D.K. Metcalf now jeff57 : 3/12/2019 8:21 pm : link Or Hollywood Brown

Well, on the bright side Beer Man : 3/12/2019 8:21 pm : link We now have:

1. another 1st round pick

2. Peppers to play safety and return punt

3. $16M in additional cap (minus Peppers hit) which should get the team a decent RT and more

4. A new 3rd round pick



RE: Just trade Barkley. Rory : 3/12/2019 8:22 pm : link

Quote: No point in keeping him



you're quite the superfan aren't you? In comment 14327876 moze1021 said:you're quite the superfan aren't you?

Beckham was definitely the best skill position player Oscar : 3/12/2019 8:22 pm : link The Giants have ever had in my lifetime on offense. Absurd talent.

We can argue about compensation but Beckham trade is best thing that could happen to Giants. He just never got it.



DA POPE!

RE: Kim Jones making it sound like DG The_Boss : 3/12/2019 8:22 pm : link

Quote: is clueless. He is.



Yes. I picked up on that. In comment 14327798 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Yes. I picked up on that.

RE: As I said in an earlier thread.. mdc1 : 3/12/2019 8:22 pm : link

Quote: the Giants are rudderless. This may or may not turn out ok for them in the long term but it just seems all the moves going back to last year are random and do not indicate an overall strategy that makes sense. That's what worries me.



As to what we got back.. after AB went for peanuts, what did you expect? This is actually about what I thought they would get.



Seems to suggest we are rebuilding the team "core". We are losers and have not played basic football for years now. Time to pay the price and liquidate big names and salaries and get real football players. The culture needs to be built around stronger defense, oline, barkley, productive receivers and a game manager QB (guess its Eli). right now we are not even competitive for many of those aspects. Hopefully we draft some guys that we can plug in and develop and play now.

In comment 14327835 FranchiseQB said:Seems to suggest we are rebuilding the team "core". We are losers and have not played basic football for years now. Time to pay the price and liquidate big names and salaries and get real football players. The culture needs to be built around stronger defense, oline, barkley, productive receivers and a game manager QB (guess its Eli). right now we are not even competitive for many of those aspects. Hopefully we draft some guys that we can plug in and develop and play now.

RE: Well, on the bright side Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 8:22 pm : link

Quote: We now have:

1. another 1st round pick

2. Peppers to play safety and return punt

3. $16M in additional cap (minus Peppers hit) which should get the team a decent RT and more

4. A new 3rd round pick



They don't gain cap space. In comment 14327896 Beer Man said:They don'tcap space.

We have,...the last pick of the 3rd round Bold Ruler : Mod : 3/12/2019 8:22 pm : : 3/12/2019 8:22 pm : link Boy am I excited.

RE: They might take D.K. Metcalf now Amtoft : 3/12/2019 8:22 pm : link

Quote: Or Hollywood Brown



I like AJ Brown a lot and Nkeal Harry seems to be a good fit for Eli In comment 14327893 jeff57 said:I like AJ Brown a lot and Nkeal Harry seems to be a good fit for Eli

Guys... we have to wait and see what WR we get... EricJ : 3/12/2019 8:22 pm : link before we can truly evaluate this.

RE: ELI BETTER GET CUT Rflairr : 3/12/2019 8:23 pm : link

Quote: TONIGHT!!



They’re scared of Eli. Can’t hurt his lil feelings In comment 14327894 bigblue18 said:They’re scared of Eli. Can’t hurt his lil feelings

RE: RE: Ten Ton Go Terps : 3/12/2019 8:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327870 Go Terps said:





Quote:





This is a big step on the road to recovery.







It's hope trafficking, and the best part of this trade is the 17th pick in a lukewarm draft.



Getting the contract off the team was worth it on its own. And I will bet a paycheck there is shit behind the scenes with Beckham we don't know about.



He can go be generational in Cleveland with his buddy. I'd bet another paycheck they don't go anywhere. In comment 14327888 Ten Ton Hammer said:Getting the contract off the team was worth it on its own. And I will bet a paycheck there is shit behind the scenes with Beckham we don't know about.He can go be generational in Cleveland with his buddy. I'd bet another paycheck they don't go anywhere.

OBJ is happy I guess. BlueLou'sBack : 3/12/2019 8:23 pm : link So he wanted out?



Not much for arguably the best WR in football.



Hells bells so much for Kim Jones' knowledge. But does she come off as a know nothing.

Even with the argument to trade him is there (debatable) NoGainDayne : 3/12/2019 8:23 pm : link but the time to do it was LAST off-season. This whole thing, the bad FA splurges and not realizing what a horrible team we had are just huge mistakes.



I bet we could have gotten the 49ers pick last year and maybe even another 1st (that would have been high this year)



This is just gross mismanagement.

RE: EricJ widmerseyebrow : 3/12/2019 8:23 pm : link

Quote: what bullshit from Beckham??? WTF did he actually do that was that bad?



Insinuating he was sitting out rather than playing hurt because the Giants burned bridges. If you're being honest nobody would get away with that at their job. In comment 14327843 bc4life said:Insinuating he was sitting out rather than playing hurt because the Giants burned bridges. If you're being honest nobody would get away with that at their job.

RE: BTW... mdc1 : 3/12/2019 8:23 pm : link

Quote: ...I see Landry, OBJ, and that QB eventually melting down.........just a hunch.



malcontents In comment 14327886 BillKo said:malcontents

Love it. Emlen'sGremlins : 3/12/2019 8:23 pm : link Never a true Giant. What did we ever win with him? Now we get back to TEAM football. BIG Blue!!

Don’t know why holmancomedown : 3/12/2019 8:24 pm : link everyone is pissed ! You all have been screaming for it and it got done so STFU !

RE: I was fine with dealing Odell FStubbs : 3/12/2019 8:24 pm : link

Quote: but this is a fucking joke. I was laughed at for saying this last year, but the Giants are now the Knicks. I'll add that Gettleman is Phil Jackson.



I'm not sure yet what I think about this trade though my first instinct is we got fleeced.



But the Giants aren't the Knicks yet. Don't have the crippling contracts yet. If anything it looks like Gettleman is trying to get rid of them. That's all I can think of at the moment. In comment 14327862 bceagle05 said:I'm not sure yet what I think about this trade though my first instinct is we got fleeced.But the Giants aren't the Knicks yet. Don't have the crippling contracts yet. If anything it looks like Gettleman is trying to get rid of them. That's all I can think of at the moment.

I've kind of moved on from getting slickwilly : 3/12/2019 8:24 pm : link emotional about the Giants as I've gotten older, but this makes me sad.

RE: Well, on the bright side Hsilwek92 : 3/12/2019 8:24 pm : link

Quote: We now have:

1. another 1st round pick

2. Peppers to play safety and return punt

3. $16M in additional cap (minus Peppers hit) which should get the team a decent RT and more

4. A new 3rd round pick



Fuck this bright side bullshit. This is an awful trade and there’s no way around it. The Giants just gave away the best offensive player they’ve had in fucking decades for garbage.



I’m sure Go Terps is nutting in his pants right now. In comment 14327896 Beer Man said:Fuck this bright side bullshit. This is an awful trade and there’s no way around it. The Giants just gave away the best offensive player they’ve had in fucking decades for garbage.I’m sure Go Terps is nutting in his pants right now.

Clearly he said something this past year to piss off ownership widmerseyebrow : 3/12/2019 8:24 pm : link They didn't write him that big check for nothing.

RE: If we are rebuilding weaverpsu : 3/12/2019 8:24 pm : link

Quote: Then its on now... Then Draft Haskins with #6 or Lock with #17 & truly rebuild, and release Eli... Enough.



Whats the point of releasing Eli? Can't just throw in a new rookie QB in there, year one. I hate this so much. Ugh. OBJ and Barkley were the only players that made the Giants worth watching! In comment 14327846 Jim Bur(n)t said:Whats the point of releasing Eli? Can't just throw in a new rookie QB in there, year one. I hate this so much. Ugh. OBJ and Barkley were the only players that made the Giants worth watching!

RE: Garofalo is saying it's real. NYDCBlue : 3/12/2019 8:24 pm : link

Quote: .



My phone just lit up.

They are saying a first rounder and a secon round pick for Becky....



I'm sorry. I know there are a lot of Blondee fans of Becky here in NY, but I am ALL IN!!!!!

Hallelujah! I love, Love, LOVE this move! In comment 14327613 81_Great_Dane said:My phone just lit up.They are saying a first rounder and a secon round pick for Becky....I'm sorry. I know there are a lot of Blondee fans of Becky here in NY, but I am ALL IN!!!!!Hallelujah! I love, Love, LOVE this move!

In the long run I think this will be a good deal jeff57 : 3/12/2019 8:24 pm : link Assuming they don’t screw up the draft picks.

A sad day in giants history adambear : 3/12/2019 8:24 pm : link That will live in infamy until the day obj is inducted into the hall of fame.

On the brightside AcesUp : 3/12/2019 8:25 pm : link Peppers natural position may be the moneybacker in this defense.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/12/2019 8:25 pm : : 3/12/2019 8:25 pm : link If you are going to trade Beckham, you got to receive more than a #1, late #3, and a player in return.



WTF?

RE: RE: Just trade Barkley. moze1021 : 3/12/2019 8:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327876 moze1021 said:





Quote:





No point in keeping him







you're quite the superfan aren't you?



We have years left on this rebuild now... At which point we will have to pay barkley.. and who knows how much we are going to wear him out now that he is literally the entire offense. In comment 14327899 Rory said:We have years left on this rebuild now... At which point we will have to pay barkley.. and who knows how much we are going to wear him out now that he is literally the entire offense.

RE: RE: RE: Ten Ton Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 8:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327888 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14327870 Go Terps said:





Quote:





This is a big step on the road to recovery.







It's hope trafficking, and the best part of this trade is the 17th pick in a lukewarm draft.







Getting the contract off the team was worth it on its own. And I will bet a paycheck there is shit behind the scenes with Beckham we don't know about.



He can go be generational in Cleveland with his buddy. I'd bet another paycheck they don't go anywhere.



C'mon man. Filling in the blanks with your own conspiracy theories isn't a good faith argument. You know this is inpossible to defend, and if it wasn't Beckham, you wouldn't defend it.



In comment 14327914 Go Terps said:C'mon man. Filling in the blanks with your own conspiracy theories isn't a good faith argument. You know this is inpossible to defend, and if it wasn't Beckham, you wouldn't defend it.

One thing as we bash Gettleman Matt in SGS : 3/12/2019 8:25 pm : link a trade of Odell has to come from the top. Gettleman can't make this deal without Mara (and to a lesser extent) Tisch's sign off. Something must have happened in the past week or so that set this thing in over drive. But getting back a mid first, a late 3rd and Peppers is a shit haul. Was it really going to be that bad to keep him?



But if this is the plan, honestly, they shouldn't pay Eli his bonus and send him on his way. If you are going to take care of all family business, fine, I can live with it if they go scorched earth.



Unfortunately, the Giants won't do this. They will keep Eli, they will package picks to move up a slot or 2 to make sure they get Haskins and, well, hope he doesn't suck even though most indications are he's going to be a "meh" prospect.



How they couldn't get a #1 next year is an abomination.

RE: OBJ is happy I guess. FStubbs : 3/12/2019 8:25 pm : link

Quote: So he wanted out?



Not much for arguably the best WR in football.



Hells bells so much for Kim Jones' knowledge. But does she come off as a know nothing.



Yep, as much as people on this form hate Josina Anderson, Josina schooled Kim on this one. In comment 14327915 BlueLou'sBack said:Yep, as much as people on this form hate Josina Anderson, Josina schooled Kim on this one.

RE: A sad day in giants history moze1021 : 3/12/2019 8:25 pm : link

Quote: That will live in infamy until the day obj is inducted into the hall of fame.



This. In comment 14327936 adambear said:This.

The team is better of being built newjacksm : 3/12/2019 8:25 pm : link around Saquan...



Odell is not a team player. He will be missed but we are rebuilding and we will get a WR this year in the draft.



I am excited for the Giants.



God bless

end jurban : 3/12/2019 8:25 pm : link who gives a fuck who are receiver is...great deal....glad hes gone ....u win without diva receivers...quicker rebuild...

RE: Love it. Hsilwek92 : 3/12/2019 8:26 pm : link

Quote: Never a true Giant. What did we ever win with him? Now we get back to TEAM football. BIG Blue!!



Only morons what love a trade that gives away one of the most talented WR in football.



Glad to know you’re one. In comment 14327922 Emlen'sGremlins said:Only morons what love a trade that gives away one of the most talented WR in football.Glad to know you’re one.

I don't get all the attacks on Eli Beer Man : 3/12/2019 8:26 pm : link The two situations are completely different, one has nothing to do with the other. OBJ put himself in this position with his cancerous behavior. Eli has been the face of the organization for a long time. His time is near end, and before this off-season is over we should know the transition plan.

Had to have been something behind the scenes montanagiant : 3/12/2019 8:26 pm : link Between the FO/Coach/OBJ going on to make this trade. Should have had at least next year’s 1st instead of the 3rd

This is really quite... M.S. : 3/12/2019 8:26 pm : link

...a sickening feeling! No way you trade OBJ for 1,3 and Peppers! Just no fucking way! Period!

RE: We have,...the last pick of the 3rd round AcidTest : 3/12/2019 8:26 pm : link

Quote: Boy am I excited.



It's great! In comment 14327906 Bold Ruler said:It's great!

RE: RE: RE: Just trade Barkley. FStubbs : 3/12/2019 8:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327899 Rory said:





Quote:





In comment 14327876 moze1021 said:





Quote:





No point in keeping him







you're quite the superfan aren't you?







We have years left on this rebuild now... At which point we will have to pay barkley.. and who knows how much we are going to wear him out now that he is literally the entire offense.



You know, having Barkley just sit out 2019 might be something to think about lol. Save the wear and tear of what is going to clearly be a lost season of 9 in the box. In comment 14327939 moze1021 said:You know, having Barkley just sit out 2019 might be something to think about lol. Save the wear and tear of what is going to clearly be a lost season of 9 in the box.

I do wonder about the timing VTDAD : 3/12/2019 8:26 pm : link Eli’s roster bonus is due later this week. Are more heads going to roll?

bullshit bc4life : 3/12/2019 8:27 pm : link he didn't even trouble during the negotiations for his contract. went to off season activities, didn't hold out.



yeah let's judge him on what he said he might do.



no # 1, no proven # 2, a TE who has trouble staying healthy and can't block. but we get the #17 pick and he might be a great player at some point.



No player, I repeat no player is untradeable, but Gettleman got fleeced. Browns just got a whole lot better, Giants just a whole lot worse.

Jabrill Peppers is section125 : 3/12/2019 8:27 pm : link a pretty damn good player and was expected to go high in the draft last year, and ended up at #25.



Funny, but JonC just said this afternoon that the Odell market would be down after AB's trade. He was a bit off with the Giants getting substantially more than Pittsburgh, but not the crazy haul we thought they'd get.



Yes, I'd have to believe that Eli will shortly be either traded or cut. Absolutely no reason to keep him around now.

LMAO salbball23 : 3/12/2019 8:27 pm : link This franchise is now being build around a RUNNING BACK. This has become the worst run team in all of sports. Let me know when Gettleman is fired in a few years and they might be worth my time again.

this tells me that they think their QB of the future Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/12/2019 8:27 pm : link is in next year's draft. They will spend the next two years fortifying the line and defense but putting themselves in the position to grab Eli's successor.



I don't like the compensation, but have to assume that is the market. If there was a better trade, they would have made that.



Love OBJ and I am bummed about this, but there is a reason that we aren't seeing.

Terrible trade ij_reilly : 3/12/2019 8:27 pm : link Like drafting a one eyed DE. Like The Fumble.



All time Giant fuck up.



RE: ... Bold Ruler : Mod : 3/12/2019 8:27 pm : : 3/12/2019 8:27 pm : link

Quote: If you are going to trade Beckham, you got to receive more than a #1, late #3, and a player in return.



WTF?



Utter incompetence. Is George Young available to step in and run the team. We are so fucked. In comment 14327938 Eric from BBI said:Utter incompetence. Is George Young available to step in and run the team. We are so fucked.

what the eff is going on? bluepepper : 3/12/2019 8:27 pm : link Gettleman is really good at getting rid of guys. As far as I can tell that is ALL he is good at it.

what the eff is going on? bluepepper : 3/12/2019 8:27 pm : link Gettleman is really good at getting rid of guys. As far as I can tell that is ALL he is good at it.

RE: The team is better of being built Jim Bur(n)t : 3/12/2019 8:28 pm : link

Quote: around Saquan...



Odell is not a team player. He will be missed but we are rebuilding and we will get a WR this year in the draft.



I am excited for the Giants.



God bless



Then u draft Haskins @ 6 or Lock @ 17 & rebuild. In comment 14327946 newjacksm said:Then u draft Haskins @ 6 or Lock @ 17 & rebuild.

I'm done bigblue18 : 3/12/2019 8:28 pm : link Get this GM Out. can't believe we all wanted reese out

RE: ... FranchiseQB : 3/12/2019 8:28 pm : link

Quote: If you are going to trade Beckham, you got to receive more than a #1, late #3, and a player in return.



WTF?



that's not the market for these players with big contracts.. AB went for peanuts, and he is provably better than Beckham. In comment 14327938 Eric from BBI said:that's not the market for these players with big contracts.. AB went for peanuts, and he is provably better than Beckham.

I AcidTest : 3/12/2019 8:28 pm : link don't think they're drafting Haskins. Lock is more likely now at #6 IMO, and then an edge player at #17.

RE: ... SJGiant : 3/12/2019 8:28 pm : link

Quote: If you are going to trade Beckham, you got to receive more than a #1, late #3, and a player in return.



WTF?



Beckham must have threaten the Giants that he would follow in WR Brown’s footsteps. Only thing that makes sense In comment 14327938 Eric from BBI said:Beckham must have threaten the Giants that he would follow in WR Brown’s footsteps. Only thing that makes sense

beer man bc4life : 3/12/2019 8:28 pm : link what cancerous behavior - his teammates love the guy say he is a great teammate.

RE: ... jeff57 : 3/12/2019 8:28 pm : link

Quote: If you are going to trade Beckham, you got to receive more than a #1, late #3, and a player in return.



WTF?



His injury history reduces his value. In comment 14327938 Eric from BBI said:His injury history reduces his value.

Which fucking Cleveland Third Round Pick... M.S. : 3/12/2019 8:28 pm : link

...their 80th or 95th???



If the latter, than just DG can just go F himself.

hsilwek92 jurban : 3/12/2019 8:28 pm : link you know shit about building a team...what are you 15?or 18...dumb ass

WTF is Eli at fault here? montanagiant : 3/12/2019 8:28 pm : link Where do you guys come up with this shit?

. arcarsenal : 3/12/2019 8:29 pm : link Cleveland seems like they have a plan and know what they're doing right now - not sure about us.



They better be planning on cutting Eli now, otherwise I officially have no idea what's going on here.



It could wind up being the right football move. But I have to see what they do with the QB spot now - because if they're going to move Beckham, they can't turn around and say they want to win games this year. We now have what is likely the worst WR group in the league - or close.



Wasn't against trading him - but the return isn't what I wanted to see.



Oh well - it's done. The rumors were fucking exhausting.

RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli bigbluescot : 3/12/2019 8:29 pm : link

Quote: The two situations are completely different, one has nothing to do with the other. OBJ put himself in this position with his cancerous behavior. Eli has been the face of the organization for a long time. His time is near end, and before this off-season is over we should know the transition plan.



It's a talent deficient team who has traded a HOF caliber player for a mid round 1st, the last pick in the 3rd round and a so-so tweener safety. They have absolutely no business paying a 38 year old QB $17 million for one year regardless of how good a citizen he is.



Move on, reset. In comment 14327952 Beer Man said:It's a talent deficient team who has traded a HOF caliber player for a mid round 1st, the last pick in the 3rd round and a so-so tweener safety. They have absolutely no business paying a 38 year old QB $17 million for one year regardless of how good a citizen he is.Move on, reset.

RE: LMAO Jim Bur(n)t : 3/12/2019 8:29 pm : link

Quote: This franchise is now being build around a RUNNING BACK. This has become the worst run team in all of sports. Let me know when Gettleman is fired in a few years and they might be worth my time again.



Mara had to sign off on this... OBJ must have done real damage. In comment 14327966 salbball23 said:Mara had to sign off on this... OBJ must have done real damage.

Cleveland's 80th or 95th... M.S. : 3/12/2019 8:29 pm : link

...in the Third Round?



Which fucking one is it?

So how long til we use or 2nd pick to get Rosen? Since1976 : 3/12/2019 8:30 pm : link Draft Def and WR with our 2 first rounds?

Cannot describe WestCoastGiant56 : 3/12/2019 8:30 pm : link In words how disappointed I am. Unbelievable move.

RE: RE: ... mfsd : 3/12/2019 8:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327938 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





If you are going to trade Beckham, you got to receive more than a #1, late #3, and a player in return.



WTF?







Beckham must have threaten the Giants that he would follow in WR Brown’s footsteps. Only thing that makes sense



Yup I posted that above - I suspect this was a preemptive move, before he boxed them in a corner like AB did to the Steelers In comment 14327984 SJGiant said:Yup I posted that above - I suspect this was a preemptive move, before he boxed them in a corner like AB did to the Steelers

adambear jurban : 3/12/2019 8:30 pm : link how long you been stupid???

RE: Cleveland's 80th or 95th... Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/12/2019 8:30 pm : : 3/12/2019 8:30 pm : link

Quote:

...in the Third Round?



Which fucking one is it?



Last pick in the round. In comment 14328002 M.S. said:Last pick in the round.

Just heard from a friend who is Bill in UT : 3/12/2019 8:30 pm : link a Browns fan and he says he doesn't like the trade

RE: RE: Which fucking Cleveland Third Round Pick... M.S. : 3/12/2019 8:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327987 M.S. said:





Quote:







...their 80th or 95th???



If the latter, than just DG can just go F himself.







95



Ugh... thanks for update. Now I feel it's just more salt in the wound! In comment 14327995 Ten Ton Hammer said:Ugh... thanks for update. Now I feel it's just more salt in the wound!

Quote: On March 12, 2019, Peppers was traded to the New York Giants, along with a 2019 first round draft pick (No. 17 overall) and a 2019 third round draft pick, for Giants' mediocre wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

RE: RE: Well, on the bright side Beer Man : 3/12/2019 8:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327896 Beer Man said:





Quote:





We now have:

1. another 1st round pick

2. Peppers to play safety and return punt

3. $16M in additional cap (minus Peppers hit) which should get the team a decent RT and more

4. A new 3rd round pick







They don't gain cap space. Sure there has, they are back to $29M for 2019 and now at $103M for 2020 In comment 14327905 Ten Ton Hammer said:Sure there has, they are back to $29M for 2019 and now at $103M for 2020

I love OBJ, but I love the Giants more. Pork Chop : 3/12/2019 8:31 pm : link * Another 1st round pick, while risky, is much better for the Giants cap-wise

* OBJ was all-world, but they won exactly zero playoff games with him

* Cap space + picks = better in the trenches. That's the way to build a solid football team. Let's say with OBJ it would take 2 more years to be a playoff team...he's 2 years older and who knows if he doesn't get frustrated by then

* Maybe the Giants are more concerned about his injury(s) than they are letting on

Eff this team Jersey Heel : 3/12/2019 8:31 pm : link Can’t be we trade one of the most electric players in the league for shit. Fuck Gettleman.

RE: Just heard from a friend who is Dave in Hoboken : 3/12/2019 8:31 pm : link

Quote: a Browns fan and he says he doesn't like the trade



Your friend is an idiot. In comment 14328013 Bill in UT said:Your friend is an idiot.

RE: RE: ... mdc1 : 3/12/2019 8:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327938 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





If you are going to trade Beckham, you got to receive more than a #1, late #3, and a player in return.



WTF?







that's not the market for these players with big contracts.. AB went for peanuts, and he is provably better than Beckham.



They knew the risk of signing him to that big contract. Took big risk and the reward never came. Time to move on. We can win without him and the sideshows. In comment 14327978 FranchiseQB said:They knew the risk of signing him to that big contract. Took big risk and the reward never came. Time to move on. We can win without him and the sideshows.

RE: So how long til we use or 2nd pick to get Rosen? Matt in SGS : 3/12/2019 8:31 pm : link

Quote: Draft Def and WR with our 2 first rounds?



Honestly, I wouldn't at all be shocked if they do that at this point. In comment 14328003 Since1976 said:Honestly, I wouldn't at all be shocked if they do that at this point.

I spent a lifetime waiting for the Giants to have WillieYoung : 3/12/2019 8:31 pm : link an all pro receiver and we trade him for nearly nothing. Gettleman is worse GM ever and that's saying alot after 18 years of lousy football in the 60's and 70's. This reminds me so much of 1964. We traded away, gave away Rosey Greer, Sam Huff (who was overrated but much better than his replacement), etc. Didn't replace YA even though the entire league knew he was old.



We are the laughingstock of the NFL.

RE: . FranchiseQB : 3/12/2019 8:31 pm : link

Quote: Cleveland seems like they have a plan and know what they're doing right now - not sure about us.



They better be planning on cutting Eli now, otherwise I officially have no idea what's going on here.



It could wind up being the right football move. But I have to see what they do with the QB spot now - because if they're going to move Beckham, they can't turn around and say they want to win games this year. We now have what is likely the worst WR group in the league - or close.



Wasn't against trading him - but the return isn't what I wanted to see.



Oh well - it's done. The rumors were fucking exhausting.



so you now agree the Giants seem rudderless... In comment 14327996 arcarsenal said:so you now agree the Giants seem rudderless...

RE: RE: Cleveland's 80th or 95th... M.S. : 3/12/2019 8:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328002 M.S. said:





Quote:







...in the Third Round?



Which fucking one is it?







Last pick in the round.



Oh, well... I'm going to start drinking. Heavily. In comment 14328009 Eric from BBI said:Oh, well... I'm going to start drinking. Heavily.

A little late to be jumping on the Pats Bangwagon rasbutant : 3/12/2019 8:32 pm : link but it's better than putting up with this crap.

A mid 1st, mid 3rd and average Safety EmpireWF : 3/12/2019 8:32 pm : link for Beckham is a terrible trade.

RE: ... jcn56 : 3/12/2019 8:32 pm : link

Quote: If you are going to trade Beckham, you got to receive more than a #1, late #3, and a player in return.



WTF?



Plain explanation? They're idiots that don't have a plan or a clue.



People will argue otherwise, but they'd just be putting up a homer defense. The rest of the NFL is laughing at the Giants, and have been for quite some time.



The easy thing here? No need for any Giants merchandise, no need for Giants tickets. Mara can take all that and shove it. In comment 14327938 Eric from BBI said:Plain explanation? They're idiots that don't have a plan or a clue.People will argue otherwise, but they'd just be putting up a homer defense. The rest of the NFL is laughing at the Giants, and have been for quite some time.The easy thing here? No need for any Giants merchandise, no need for Giants tickets. Mara can take all that and shove it.

Wait a minute BigblueMike : 3/12/2019 8:32 pm : link Didn’t a better receiver just get traded for a 3rd and a 5th?

I just choked on my dinner Anakim : 3/12/2019 8:32 pm : link Peppers is a strictly in-the-box S. A first rounder? THE 17TH OVERALL FOR ODELL BECKHAM JR.?





I just...I can't believe what I'm watching.

Apparently the Bills called about him and 732NYG : 3/12/2019 8:32 pm : link nothing came or it.

I can’t believe cokeduplt : 3/12/2019 8:33 pm : link It. Fuck Gettleman gold jacket players my ass. You just have gave one away. I’m distraught. Fucking sucks being a giants fan lately. What’s the point of keeping Eli now!!!! Fuck this

“So we can win now” NoGainDayne : 3/12/2019 8:33 pm : link Now that’s a shitty, shitty take.

RE: Wasn't there an asshat who reported how pissed Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 8:33 pm : link

Quote: the Giants were that OBJ didn't play the end of the season?



Calling that guy an asshat is an unjustified promotion.



It was complete hearsay. He assumed that was the case then didn't understand how injuries work. In comment 14328039 Jim in Forest Hills said:Calling that guy an asshat is an unjustified promotion.It was complete hearsay. He assumed that was the case then didn't understand how injuries work.

All I can think of when Gettleman pulls this shit Tittle 9 20 64 : 3/12/2019 8:33 pm : link Is Jimmy Conway in Good Fellas knocking off the whole gang after the big bank heist!

Tried telling ya Peppers : 3/12/2019 8:33 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: ... Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 8:33 pm : link

Quote:



They knew the risk of signing him to that big contract. Took big risk and the reward never came.



What fucking nonsense is this. In comment 14328025 mdc1 said:What fucking nonsense is this.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 3/12/2019 8:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327996 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Cleveland seems like they have a plan and know what they're doing right now - not sure about us.



They better be planning on cutting Eli now, otherwise I officially have no idea what's going on here.



It could wind up being the right football move. But I have to see what they do with the QB spot now - because if they're going to move Beckham, they can't turn around and say they want to win games this year. We now have what is likely the worst WR group in the league - or close.



Wasn't against trading him - but the return isn't what I wanted to see.



Oh well - it's done. The rumors were fucking exhausting.







so you now agree the Giants seem rudderless...



If Eli is still here this year, yes.



I said several times that if Beckham is moved for less than a huge haul, I will officially be lost on what Gettleman is doing.



Eli has to be cut now. In comment 14328032 FranchiseQB said:If Eli is still here this year, yes.I said several times that if Beckham is moved for less than a huge haul, I will officially be lost on what Gettleman is doing.Eli has to be cut now.

RE: RE: So how long til we use or 2nd pick to get Rosen? aimrocky : 3/12/2019 8:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328003 Since1976 said:





Quote:





Draft Def and WR with our 2 first rounds?







Honestly, I wouldn't at all be shocked if they do that at this point.



How about #17 for Rosen? In comment 14328026 Matt in SGS said:How about #17 for Rosen?

RE: Wasn't there an asshat who reported how pissed Matt in SGS : 3/12/2019 8:34 pm : link

Quote: the Giants were that OBJ didn't play the end of the season?



jt said it, and I do think there was a lot to it that the Giants thought he shut it down and he was mad how they were questioning him. But the thought was he was going to get traded next year.



I wonder if the Collins move leaving is what set Odell off and forced this trade. In comment 14328039 Jim in Forest Hills said:jt said it, and I do think there was a lot to it that the Giants thought he shut it down and he was mad how they were questioning him. But the thought was he was going to get traded next year.I wonder if the Collins move leaving is what set Odell off and forced this trade.

By jettisoning Harrison Vernon Flowers JPP Les in TO : 3/12/2019 8:34 pm : link Apple Collins Beckham it is clear DG just wants a clean slate from the Reese era and his locker room culture guys. Guys who will call him Mr Gettleman and who steer clear of locker room and off field/social media drama. If I’m Janoris Jenkins, I’m hiring a realtor.





Can’t wait til Gettleman gets smacked in the face with a beer 732NYG : 3/12/2019 8:34 pm : link on opening day.

Fleeced. jogo1 : 3/12/2019 8:34 pm : link The 49ers couldn't come up with a better offer than this?

I’m stunned... prdave73 : 3/12/2019 8:34 pm : link How fast this Frachise has turned into shit. How do you give up on generational player is beyond me.. unbelievable smdh..

Organization is clearly tanking Marty866b : 3/12/2019 8:34 pm : link I don't believe we're picking a quarterback this year. I think Gettleman who I would get rid of, is all in on a qb next season. I have little problem in trading ANYONE on this team as long as the compensation works well for us. This trade sucks! Who trades a Hall of Famer in his prime for what Gettleman got back in return? How in the world did Gettleman pick a running back when this team is going to suck for years? And I thought Jerry Reese was terrible. I put the Giants over/under next year at 3.

RE: A mid 1st, mid 3rd and average Safety M.S. : 3/12/2019 8:35 pm : link

Quote: for Beckham is a terrible trade.



It's even worse when you consider that we got a LATE third -- not a mid third!!! In comment 14328037 EmpireWF said:It's even worse when you consider that we got a LATE third -- not a mid third!!!

Keeping Eli and watching him play with this offense Dave in Hoboken : 3/12/2019 8:35 pm : link would be quite the sight. Part of me hopes they keep him just for the LOLs.

This is beyond terrible illmatic : 3/12/2019 8:35 pm : link I was willing to give Gettleman the benefit of the doubt after the bad season last year. I was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt after missing out on all the quality names in free agency right now. But this trade is just awful.



Who is the #1 WR next year? You can't get away with Shepard and Engram as your top receiving threats. They just aren't good enough or consistent enough. God forbid Barkley goes down with an injury, the offense won't move the ball at all. They had a chance to have something really special offensively with Barkley and Beckham and they give up on it after one season? One year after signing Beckham to a huge contract? Right after adding a great RG in Zeitler and then hopefully Williams at RT? What a joke.



The only thing that salvages this trade is if they hit an absolute homerun with that first rounder or if Peppers somehow turns into a franchise type of player on defense. Both things are extremely unlikely though.



This is going to piss the fans off far more than benching Eli did.

RE: Boy oh boy santacruzom : 3/12/2019 8:35 pm : link

Quote: Thought they’d get more for him. Is Peppers anything in the NFL?



That's one thing I'm afraid of... that the key to this trade is how they've evaluated Peppers. Perhaps they felt Peppers of all people swung the trade from kind they apparently laughed it to one they'd accept. In comment 14327819 Oscar said:That's one thing I'm afraid of... that the key to this trade is how they've evaluated Peppers. Perhaps they felt Peppers of all people swung the trade from kind they apparently laughed it to one they'd accept.

What is the cap situation with this trade? KWALL2 : 3/12/2019 8:35 pm : link With Beckham?



We get Peppers at a bargain for a couple of years. What about Beckhams cash? Can we use it now?

RE: Wasn't there an asshat who reported how pissed Knineteen : 3/12/2019 8:35 pm : link

Quote: the Giants were that OBJ didn't play the end of the season?

It was odd he sat out multiple games for a "bruise". In comment 14328039 Jim in Forest Hills said:It was odd he sat out multiple games for a "bruise".

WTF weaverpsu : 3/12/2019 8:35 pm : link Its the last pick in the 3rd round????????!!!!! Are you fu&#*%@ kidding me?

You think this franchise is going to cut Eli now after committing? Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 8:36 pm : link Regardless of how you feel about Eli, it would be a terrible way to send off a player with his resume.



They are going to win 5 more games with Eli playing QB because it's the family business.



RE: this tells me that they think their QB of the future Eman11 : 3/12/2019 8:36 pm : link

Quote: is in next year's draft. They will spend the next two years fortifying the line and defense but putting themselves in the position to grab Eli's successor.



I don't like the compensation, but have to assume that is the market. If there was a better trade, they would have made that.



Love OBJ and I am bummed about this, but there is a reason that we aren't seeing.



Pretty much my thoughts to a T. In comment 14327967 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:Pretty much my thoughts to a T.

I’m looking forward to the (warranted) ridicule DG and the NYG get The_Boss : 3/12/2019 8:36 pm : link I’m the media. We’re a fucking joke.

Gettleman mattyblue : 3/12/2019 8:37 pm : link is a total disgrace. What an awful awful trade. I agree with everyone that thinks Eli should be bounced as well. What’s the point of keeping him?

RE: RE: RE: . FranchiseQB : 3/12/2019 8:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328032 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14327996 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Cleveland seems like they have a plan and know what they're doing right now - not sure about us.



They better be planning on cutting Eli now, otherwise I officially have no idea what's going on here.



It could wind up being the right football move. But I have to see what they do with the QB spot now - because if they're going to move Beckham, they can't turn around and say they want to win games this year. We now have what is likely the worst WR group in the league - or close.



Wasn't against trading him - but the return isn't what I wanted to see.



Oh well - it's done. The rumors were fucking exhausting.







so you now agree the Giants seem rudderless...







If Eli is still here this year, yes.



I said several times that if Beckham is moved for less than a huge haul, I will officially be lost on what Gettleman is doing.



Eli has to be cut now.



I mean if they keep Eli it is beyond rudderless and it is even worse than i thought. complete malpractice. they will start losing fans to the jets.

In comment 14328063 arcarsenal said:I mean if they keep Eli it is beyond rudderless and it is even worse than i thought. complete malpractice. they will start losing fans to the jets.

beckam jurban : 3/12/2019 8:37 pm : link any of you idiots who think we didn't get a good deal..wake up...rid are self of a prima donna......we got building blocks for a me me player....gettleman is doing a great job...watch and see

RE: Fleeced. LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/12/2019 8:37 pm : link

Quote: The 49ers couldn't come up with a better offer than this?



It's possible that all things being equal they preferred to trade him to an AFC team. In comment 14328070 jogo1 said:It's possible that all things being equal they preferred to trade him to an AFC team.

RE: The rebuild has officially started. DavidinBMNY : 3/12/2019 8:37 pm : link

Quote: No reason to even keep Eli now. And why would Eli even want to stay now? In comment 14327673 Dave in Hoboken said:And why would Eli even want to stay now?

Get ready for Barkley getting mauled by 9 man fronts Greg from LI : 3/12/2019 8:37 pm : link There isn't a defense is football that will be remotely afraid of this popgun passing game.

To those thinking of selling tickets... Giant John : 3/12/2019 8:37 pm : link Think it’s going to be more like can you give them away? Oh well good starter for the fireplace.

Sigh.. darren in pdx : 3/12/2019 8:37 pm : link don’t like this at all. OBJ is worth another 1st or 2nd round pick all of that. They better get a QB or start building a monster front 7 with that. Barkley is pretty much all that’s keeping me watching nowadays. Don’t believe a single thing said in the media anymore.

Trying to rationalize a bit more Mkdaman1818 : 3/12/2019 8:38 pm : link Look at what Pittsburgh got for AB, a 3rd and a 5th. Maybe Gettleman sensed a similar situation and decided to cash in while he could. And now maybe we can trade our 3rd for a QB like Rosen and still have picks to shore up the o-line and defense.



If you trust that wide receivers can be found in later rounds and on the scrap heap, maybe it’s a worthwhile trade. Of course, the same can be said about RBs...

I mean even their mid round 3rd isn't a great return bigbluescot : 3/12/2019 8:38 pm : link but are you fucking seriously telling me that we were that fucking motivated to sell that we couldn't hold out for their first 3rd round pick?



Remind me to never take Dave to a Moroccan Bazaar. Stupid old dinosaur

This management group has built up zero credibility Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 8:38 pm : link to believe that "there must be more to it".



They came in the door talking about winning and walked backwards into two pointless seasons.

RE: RE: The rebuild has officially started. Dave in Hoboken : 3/12/2019 8:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327673 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





No reason to even keep Eli now.



And why would Eli even want to stay now?



Oh, please. They went about all of this the wrong way, and it started with their handling of Eli. Fuck what he wants at this point. In comment 14328120 DavidinBMNY said:Oh, please. They went about all of this the wrong way, and it started with their handling of Eli. Fuck what he wants at this point.

jersey heel jurban : 3/12/2019 8:38 pm : link your an idiot

RE: RE: Boy oh boy bluepepper : 3/12/2019 8:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327819 Oscar said:





Quote:





Thought they’d get more for him. Is Peppers anything in the NFL?







That's one thing I'm afraid of... that the key to this trade is how they've evaluated Peppers. Perhaps they felt Peppers of all people swung the trade from kind they apparently laughed it to one they'd accept.

Only thing that makes sense from a football standpoint. Perhaps they really wanted Buchanan for Bettcher and this is the alternative. Of course I am not sure football has anything to do with it. Gettleman is obsessed with "winning culture" and getting rid of anybody Reese brought in not necessarily in that order. In comment 14328084 santacruzom said:Only thing that makes sense from a football standpoint. Perhaps they really wanted Buchanan for Bettcher and this is the alternative. Of course I am not sure football has anything to do with it. Gettleman is obsessed with "winning culture" and getting rid of anybody Reese brought in not necessarily in that order.

I'm not surprised jtgiants : 3/12/2019 8:39 pm : link Shurmer pushed to keep him but he was pissed at Odell for not playing at end of year. Gettleman never liked him. I actually love peppers. Im not upset by trade. Call me crazy

We play the Browns at home giantdan : 3/12/2019 8:39 pm : link in 2020

Just wait until he trades the 17th pick to move up rasbutant : 3/12/2019 8:39 pm : link and take a QB that shouldn't be drafted in the top 10.

So now we need to draft a WR early? Eli Wilson : 3/12/2019 8:40 pm : link What did we gain? Just dumb.

RE: I'm not surprised Jim in Forest Hills : 3/12/2019 8:40 pm : link

Quote: Shurmer pushed to keep him but he was pissed at Odell for not playing at end of year. Gettleman never liked him. I actually love peppers. Im not upset by trade. Call me crazy



jt - this jibes with your info re that. Keep any info coming! In comment 14328145 jtgiants said:jt - this jibes with your info re that. Keep any info coming!

RE: I'm not surprised Dave in Hoboken : 3/12/2019 8:40 pm : link

Quote: Shurmer pushed to keep him but he was pissed at Odell for not playing at end of year. Gettleman never liked him. I actually love peppers. Im not upset by trade. Call me crazy



If Eli is kept, enjoy watching Eli throw his last passes as Giants QB to his new #1 WR....Sterling Sheppard.



Lmao. Well deserved. In comment 14328145 jtgiants said:If Eli is kept, enjoy watching Eli throw his last passes as Giants QB to his new #1 WR....Sterling Sheppard.Lmao. Well deserved.

My adimant stance worked again!!! micky : 3/12/2019 8:40 pm : link Lol

I’m actually excited to see what DG is going to do lono801 : 3/12/2019 8:40 pm : link This takes everything in a totally new direction

RE: RE: RE: So how long til we use or 2nd pick to get Rosen? KerrysFlask : 3/12/2019 8:41 pm : link

Quote:



How about #17 for Rosen?



I would love this move. In comment 14328064 aimrocky said:I would love this move.

RE: I'm not surprised Matt in SGS : 3/12/2019 8:41 pm : link

Quote: Shurmer pushed to keep him but he was pissed at Odell for not playing at end of year. Gettleman never liked him. I actually love peppers. Im not upset by trade. Call me crazy



jt, do you think something blew up in the last week or so to force Gettleman's hand and trade him? The Collins signing or the way the AB situation went down? I was on your wavelength thinking they were going to keep him this year and trade him after the season. In comment 14328145 jtgiants said:jt, do you think something blew up in the last week or so to force Gettleman's hand and trade him? The Collins signing or the way the AB situation went down? I was on your wavelength thinking they were going to keep him this year and trade him after the season.

RE: Get ready for Barkley getting mauled by 9 man fronts bluepepper : 3/12/2019 8:41 pm : link

Quote: There isn't a defense is football that will be remotely afraid of this popgun passing game.

I'm looking forward to the Eli-crowd going from "he has no time" to "he has no weapons". Going to be a very very long season. In comment 14328122 Greg from LI said:I'm looking forward to the Eli-crowd going from "he has no time" to "he has no weapons". Going to be a very very long season.

#19 and a pack of juicy fruit gum. TC : 3/12/2019 8:41 pm : link Oh well, at least Mayfield is happy.



Looks like Cleveland is about to become party central!



All the bullshit about how the Giants had to get blown away... M.S. : 3/12/2019 8:42 pm : link

...for a deal to happen.



17, 95 and Peppers is getting blown away?



No fucking way!





Browns have an excellent team right now KWALL2 : 3/12/2019 8:42 pm : link They're SB contenders right now and will be for a few years. The defense is fast and athletic. They will have an exceptional D. Offense isn't missing much.

OUCH!!!! royhobbs7 : 3/12/2019 8:42 pm : link Well, now that we're into a complete rebuild, (as much as I hate to say it) it's time to give Eli his walking papers and save some more cash. Without Beckham, Eli has nobody to throw to. The offense will be Barkley right, Barkley left and Barkley up the middle.



I can't believe that they settled for a 1 & 3 with Peppers for Beckham. It speaks volumes to how much Shurmur felt undermined by OBJ.

RE: RE: I'm not surprised EricJ : 3/12/2019 8:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328145 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Shurmer pushed to keep him but he was pissed at Odell for not playing at end of year. Gettleman never liked him. I actually love peppers. Im not upset by trade. Call me crazy







If Eli is kept, enjoy watching Eli throw his last passes as Giants QB to his new #1 WR....Sterling Sheppard.



Lmao. Well deserved.



Dave... it is still early. The season does not start tomorrow. We will have a different #1 WR on this team. All of the moves have not been made yet.



I mentioned earlier that we need to see who the Giants replace OBJ with now. In comment 14328168 Dave in Hoboken said:Dave... it is still early. The season does not start tomorrow. We will have a different #1 WR on this team. All of the moves have not been made yet.I mentioned earlier that we need to see who the Giants replace OBJ with now.

If they use 17 in any way for fucking haskins KerrysFlask : 3/12/2019 8:42 pm : link I'll puke.

It’s going to be fun again lono801 : 3/12/2019 8:42 pm : link .

RE: I'm not surprised jcn56 : 3/12/2019 8:42 pm : link

Quote: Shurmer pushed to keep him but he was pissed at Odell for not playing at end of year. Gettleman never liked him. I actually love peppers. Im not upset by trade. Call me crazy



You love Peppers, and you're not upset by the trade.



So either you're Gettleman, a Cleveland Browns fan, or plain ole dumb. In comment 14328145 jtgiants said:You love Peppers, and you're not upset by the trade.So either you're Gettleman, a Cleveland Browns fan, or plain ole dumb.

RE: RE: this tells me that they think their QB of the future 81_Great_Dane : 3/12/2019 8:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327967 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:





Quote:





is in next year's draft. They will spend the next two years fortifying the line and defense but putting themselves in the position to grab Eli's successor.



I don't like the compensation, but have to assume that is the market. If there was a better trade, they would have made that.



Love OBJ and I am bummed about this, but there is a reason that we aren't seeing.







Pretty much my thoughts to a T. I've told the story many times on BBI of my interview with ex-Giant Jamie Williams, whom the Giants cut because they thought he was mixed up with drugs. (They kept the TE who was involved in some bad stuff: Malcolm Scott.) My conclusion then and now remains: These moves get made for reasons we fans have no idea about -- and sometimes those reasons are bullshit. In comment 14328095 Eman11 said:I've told the story many times on BBI of my interview with ex-Giant Jamie Williams, whom the Giants cut because they thought he was mixed up with drugs. (They kept the TE who was involved in some bad stuff: Malcolm Scott.) My conclusion then and now remains: These moves get made for reasons we fans have no idea about -- and sometimes those reasons are bullshit.

Hey Eric Marty866b : 3/12/2019 8:42 pm : link Thanks for this board. Misery loves company!

I'll admit I was outraged by the compensation Knineteen : 3/12/2019 8:42 pm : link but I think too many are focusing on and/or desiring picks while completely forgetting about Peppers.



He is young, was a #25 pick and does fill a need. He is essentially the second first round pick.

How does it look mattyblue : 3/12/2019 8:42 pm : link to other players when they dump Odell and keep Eli forever? You have to wonder if Saquon, Shepard and others are thrilled with this. It’s gonna make players think twice about signing here when the money is the same.

RE: Browns have an excellent team right now Jim in Forest Hills : 3/12/2019 8:43 pm : link

Quote: They're SB contenders right now and will be for a few years. The defense is fast and athletic. They will have an exceptional D. Offense isn't missing much.



Yeah, they'll be good. Plus they have Baker cost controlled for 4 more years. They will have a shot at a run. In comment 14328198 KWALL2 said:Yeah, they'll be good. Plus they have Baker cost controlled for 4 more years. They will have a shot at a run.

Speculation on NFL Network Mark in ATL : 3/12/2019 8:43 pm : link That OBJ will want to redo his contract so that he is the highest paid WR, not Antonio Brown. Think the Giants had had enough.

I AcidTest : 3/12/2019 8:43 pm : link would trade #17 for Rosen, but I think the Giants will take Lock at #6.

bottom line bc4life : 3/12/2019 8:43 pm : link which team improved because of this trade?

RE: RE: I'm not surprised mattyblue : 3/12/2019 8:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328145 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Shurmer pushed to keep him but he was pissed at Odell for not playing at end of year. Gettleman never liked him. I actually love peppers. Im not upset by trade. Call me crazy







You love Peppers, and you're not upset by the trade.



So either you're Gettleman, a Cleveland Browns fan, or plain ole dumb.



Lol In comment 14328206 jcn56 said:Lol

RE: Keeping Eli and watching him play with this offense The_Boss : 3/12/2019 8:44 pm : link

Quote: would be quite the sight. Part of me hopes they keep him just for the LOLs.



They have to entertain us somehow. In comment 14328081 Dave in Hoboken said:They have to entertain us somehow.

RE: RE: RE: this tells me that they think their QB of the future mdc1 : 3/12/2019 8:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328095 Eman11 said:





Quote:





In comment 14327967 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:





Quote:





is in next year's draft. They will spend the next two years fortifying the line and defense but putting themselves in the position to grab Eli's successor.



I don't like the compensation, but have to assume that is the market. If there was a better trade, they would have made that.



Love OBJ and I am bummed about this, but there is a reason that we aren't seeing.







Pretty much my thoughts to a T.



I've told the story many times on BBI of my interview with ex-Giant Jamie Williams, whom the Giants cut because they thought he was mixed up with drugs. (They kept the TE who was involved in some bad stuff: Malcolm Scott.) My conclusion then and now remains: These moves get made for reasons we fans have no idea about -- and sometimes those reasons are bullshit.



that photo of the woman and the coke mirror? In comment 14328207 81_Great_Dane said:that photo of the woman and the coke mirror?

Peppers is also a very inexpensive KWALL2 : 3/12/2019 8:44 pm : link player for the next 2 years.

RE: I'll admit I was outraged by the compensation Greg from LI : 3/12/2019 8:44 pm : link

Quote: but I think too many are focusing on and/or desiring picks while completely forgetting about Peppers.



He is young, was a #25 pick and does fill a need. He is essentially the second first round pick.



He's nothing special whatsoever. In comment 14328214 Knineteen said:He's nothing special whatsoever.

They refused to giveBeckam a young QB peer Elite Mobster #32 : 3/12/2019 8:44 pm : link Beckham advised the Giants to get WR Landry last year

RE: RE: The rebuild has officially started. Emlen'sGremlins : 3/12/2019 8:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327673 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





No reason to even keep Eli now.



And why would Eli even want to stay now?



Maybe because the dagger was just removed from his back? In comment 14328120 DavidinBMNY said:Maybe because the dagger was just removed from his back?

RE: I'll admit I was outraged by the compensation Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 8:44 pm : link

Quote: but I think too many are focusing on and/or desiring picks while completely forgetting about Peppers.



He is young, was a #25 pick and does fill a need. He is essentially the second first round pick.



He's a player without a real identity. It's not like they just acquired Eric Berry. In comment 14328214 Knineteen said:He's a player without a real identity. It's not like they just acquired Eric Berry.

Awful for next two years..................................... royhobbs7 : 3/12/2019 8:44 pm : link Now we can target obtaining the worst record in the NFL for 2020 and draft Trevor Lawrence with the 1st pick for 2021.



Hopefully Lawrence will turn pro after his junior year....

Unfucking believable NYG07 : 3/12/2019 8:44 pm : link Lets trade away the superstar player in his prime for peanuts and keep the washed up QB. They had Odell locked up and Barkley to pair with a young QB to reboot the franchise...this is a joke.



If you were even going to consider trading Odell, a first rounder next year at least was a must to get ammo for Tua or Fromm. JFC.

RE: Peppers is also a very inexpensive Greg from LI : 3/12/2019 8:44 pm : link

Quote: player for the next 2 years.



Cheap and pedestrian - just the way Dave Gettleman likes 'em In comment 14328230 KWALL2 said:Cheap and pedestrian - just the way Dave Gettleman likes 'em

This team is completely rudderless Mike from Ohio : 3/12/2019 8:44 pm : link They have to cut Eli. You can’t pay him $23M on a team with little chance of winning 4 games.

RE: I SJGiant : 3/12/2019 8:44 pm : link

Quote: would trade #17 for Rosen, but I think the Giants will take Lock at #6.



I think this is overpaying for the QB. A second rounder would be more like it In comment 14328224 AcidTest said:I think this is overpaying for the QB. A second rounder would be more like it

Load up BigBlueCane : 3/12/2019 8:45 pm : link on dancing Elephants and call it a draft.



Just avoid Haskins and we're all good.

DG has destroyed this team in less than a year Br00klyn : 3/12/2019 8:45 pm : link Passed up on a franchise QB to draft a great RB who is going to waste his best years on a bad team. signed and traded the best WR in the game for a shitty return. Completely decimated the defense. Refuses to move on from Eli which is hurting this team. I am not the "boycott the team" kina guy but why even watch this season? definitely refuse to give them any of my money.



A once proud franchise has turned into a joke, just like the Knicks

RE: RE: RE: I'm not surprised Dave in Hoboken : 3/12/2019 8:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328168 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14328145 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Shurmer pushed to keep him but he was pissed at Odell for not playing at end of year. Gettleman never liked him. I actually love peppers. Im not upset by trade. Call me crazy







If Eli is kept, enjoy watching Eli throw his last passes as Giants QB to his new #1 WR....Sterling Sheppard.



Lmao. Well deserved.







Dave... it is still early. The season does not start tomorrow. We will have a different #1 WR on this team. All of the moves have not been made yet.



I mentioned earlier that we need to see who the Giants replace OBJ with now.



Who are the great FA WRs left? They're certainly not drafting one high in the draft.



Wake up. In comment 14328203 EricJ said:Who are the great FA WRs left? They're certainly not drafting one high in the draft.Wake up.

RE: RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli Beer Man : 3/12/2019 8:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327952 Beer Man said:





Quote:





The two situations are completely different, one has nothing to do with the other. OBJ put himself in this position with his cancerous behavior. Eli has been the face of the organization for a long time. His time is near end, and before this off-season is over we should know the transition plan.







It's a talent deficient team who has traded a HOF caliber player for a mid round 1st, the last pick in the 3rd round and a so-so tweener safety. They have absolutely no business paying a 38 year old QB $17 million for one year regardless of how good a citizen he is.



Move on, reset. And who is going to play QB genius? Lauletta? Tanney? In comment 14327998 bigbluescot said:And who is going to play QB genius? Lauletta? Tanney?

Reminds me of when Wellington traded away some studs in the 70's Poktown Pete : 3/12/2019 8:45 pm : link Fred Dryer and Fran Tarkenton are two that immediately come to mind. Think we got the proverbial bag of donuts in return each time... What is is with this franchise? A Mara thing?

This trade TommyWiseau : 3/12/2019 8:45 pm : link Is complete and utter dogshit. Peppers is nice but just the 17th and the last goddamn pick in the third round? For real? You could not negotiate a 2nd in there or their 1st round pick next year? Team is a JOKE

RE: I'll admit I was outraged by the compensation salbball23 : 3/12/2019 8:45 pm : link

Quote: but I think too many are focusing on and/or desiring picks while completely forgetting about Peppers.



He is young, was a #25 pick and does fill a need. He is essentially the second first round pick.



LOL stop, he is a mediocre player halfway through his rookie contract, at a meaningless position for a rebuilding team currently built around a RUNNING BACK. In comment 14328214 Knineteen said:LOL stop, he is a mediocre player halfway through his rookie contract, at a meaningless position for a rebuilding team currently built around a RUNNING BACK.

Good thing mdc1 : 3/12/2019 8:45 pm : link is the only way now is up. We are at the bottom of NFC East with all this talent that left but could not win a fucking game. Had to be done. GM is doing his job now, changes to get back to winning. Will see how it works out.

I see no point in paying Eli's salary. LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/12/2019 8:46 pm : link The only way this makes sense is in a complete rebuild around Barkley with a cost controlled QB.



This doesnt make it "Eli's fault" it just doesn't make sense to keep a 38 year old at this point.



It's also going to be interesting to see what happens when opposing defenses are stacking the box because the Giants have no weapons and an aging immobile QB.



I'm not one to cry that the sky is falling, but Giants fans cried over dinner and threw temper tantrums when Eli was benched for one game. Now would be a much more appropriate time to express their outrage.

RE: This team is completely rudderless DavidinBMNY : 3/12/2019 8:46 pm : link

Quote: They have to cut Eli. You can’t pay him $23M on a team with little chance of winning 4 games. "No Guts No Glory". Gettleman has guts. Make it happen DG. Clean house. In comment 14328241 Mike from Ohio said:"No Guts No Glory". Gettleman has guts. Make it happen DG. Clean house.

Peppers is and exceptioanl player capable of gtt350 : 3/12/2019 8:46 pm : link playing anywhere you put him. with the 17 th pick you get your RT. Line fixed.

with the 6th pick you get and ER

2nd rd Wr

RE: RE: I AcidTest : 3/12/2019 8:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328224 AcidTest said:





Quote:





would trade #17 for Rosen, but I think the Giants will take Lock at #6.







I think this is overpaying for the QB. A second rounder would be more like it



I think it's overpaying, but Lock won't make it to pick #37.



Beckham's alleged "antics" must have factored into the decision to trade him. The return is grossly insufficient. In comment 14328243 SJGiant said:I think it's overpaying, but Lock won't make it to pick #37.Beckham's alleged "antics" must have factored into the decision to trade him. The return is grossly insufficient.

That's all they got plus $35 mil dead money micky : 3/12/2019 8:46 pm : link 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

RE: RE: RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 8:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327998 bigbluescot said:





Quote:





In comment 14327952 Beer Man said:





Quote:





The two situations are completely different, one has nothing to do with the other. OBJ put himself in this position with his cancerous behavior. Eli has been the face of the organization for a long time. His time is near end, and before this off-season is over we should know the transition plan.







It's a talent deficient team who has traded a HOF caliber player for a mid round 1st, the last pick in the 3rd round and a so-so tweener safety. They have absolutely no business paying a 38 year old QB $17 million for one year regardless of how good a citizen he is.



Move on, reset.



And who is going to play QB genius? Lauletta? Tanney?



It doesn't matter. They're not going anywhere in 2019. They've done nothing but add one offensive linemen, and completely tear down the defense that was already 27th. In comment 14328250 Beer Man said:It doesn't matter. They're not going anywhere in 2019. They've done nothing but add one offensive linemen, and completely tear down the defense that was already 27th.

Two things to consider. One is OBJ's injury history. Another is the Ira : 3/12/2019 8:46 pm : link chance of falling into the situation that Pittsburgh was in where they had to trade Brown and got much less in return.

This is wrong on so many levels Matt M. : 3/12/2019 8:47 pm : link First, without OBJ, they have no legitimate threat at WR. This just made the Giants offense completely one dimensional, relying on Barkley. Second, and related to the first, it makes the Barkley pick a waste. He will be a great player that is fun to watch each week on a crappy to mediocre team for his prime years. Wonderful. Third, it makes no sense to keep Eli to have no WR.



Most important of all, OBJ may very well be the best WR in the league and one of the best all time. This is not a sweet enough deal, in my opinion.



I am also not optimistic about a rebuild at this point. There is not a good enough QB in this draft to be excited about. There is not a WR in this draft who can approach what we have in OBJ. So, now we have a somewhat improved OL with only Barkely to contend with (Engram is a lot less of a threat with no OBJ) and still a ton of holes on the D. This moves probably makes it more likely they take a QB knowing they have another 1st rounder and I think that will piss me off.

... christian : 3/12/2019 8:47 pm : link Clearly the Giants ownership is on board with this -- but when the dust settles, history will treat last offseason as one of the real disasters for the New York Giants.



Gettleman spent in excess of 100M dollars for less than a season of OBJ, the back end of Solder's career, Kareem Martin, and a bunch of no ones.



An organization had never misread a situation as poorly as the Giants did with Beckham.



Even coming off a broken leg the Giants could have gotten the same type of compensation last year, and not eaten the money with the new contract.

I can't get upset mrvax : 3/12/2019 8:47 pm : link after OBJ signed his big deal, he pretty much let it be known he wanted OFF the Giants. He really wanted California but Cleveland is a good enough place for him.



OBJ basically forced his team to trade him. He wanted out and DG got the best he could for his disgruntled star WR.



Maybe the Giants knew that OBJ was milking his late season injury.



None of us knows the whole story...yet.



What’s the plan with this team? Simms11 : 3/12/2019 8:47 pm : link Total and unmitigated rebuild! Our WR corps just went from fairly decent to Wtf? Shepard is coming up on a contract year too. Now add #1 WR to the mix! We don’t have enough draft picks. Maybe we’ve got enough money now to get D Williams.



We’re now starting from complete scratch and now the offense is hurt.

RE: RE: RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/12/2019 8:48 pm : link Quote: And who is going to play QB genius? Lauletta? Tanney?



Who is our 38 year old geriatric 24 million dollar fucking QB going to throw the ball to genius?



Roll the dice on a young cost controlled QB or this is just fucking stupid. Who is our 38 year old geriatric 24 million dollar fucking QB going to throw the ball to genius?Roll the dice on a young cost controlled QB or this is just fucking stupid.

.. BleedBlue : 3/12/2019 8:48 pm : link i am so fucking sick.





i cannot believe this....





the browns will go on to win the super bowl. we will be picking #1

What does Odell’s trade have to do BBelle21 : 3/12/2019 8:48 pm : link With Eli? He needs solid protection. Not Odell.

Does DG have any idea what he is doing? Br00klyn : 3/12/2019 8:48 pm : link Talks out of both sides of his mouth and his moves are just head-scratching. He has RUINED this team for at least 5 years. he needs to go next

I'm starting to warm up to this trade. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/12/2019 8:49 pm : link (Just chugged second growler).

Great Job David Gettleman!!! the mike : 3/12/2019 8:49 pm : link After AB trade, I thought there was no way Gettleman could pull this off. Instead, he gets a better value at strong safety and two premium draft picks. Giants are in a multi-year rebuild - while OBJ is a great talent, he is just not the right guy at this time and place for the team. He would have only become more and more frustrated being here and the distraction would have become unbearable.



Now he gets a chance to play with his best friend and be a part of a team that is further along than the Giants. Good luck to him - despite all of the issues, the Giants have never had a better receiver. As someone who was there to see "the catch" live in 2014, I will always remember the excitement and talent that OBJ brought to our franchise...



But this is now Saquon's team - a team built on character, courage and a true team discipline that is built for one and only one thing -- to win NFL championships! And this is the moment we can look back upon as the true turning point. Thank you David Gettleman!



Now go get Daryl Williams, Montez Sweat and DK Metcalf!!! :)

That Browns team has unbelievable talent now...... Simms11 : 3/12/2019 8:49 pm : link Wow! Have the tables turned.

oh boy the BBI China Syndrome gtt350 : 3/12/2019 8:49 pm : link let it all play out. what if we have a terrific draft including a WR, RT , ER

Marc AcidTest : 3/12/2019 8:49 pm : link Ross is on the NFL Network. He hates the trade.

Zietler greek13 : 3/12/2019 8:49 pm : link Just shit his pants

RE: I FStubbs : 3/12/2019 8:49 pm : link

Quote: would trade #17 for Rosen, but I think the Giants will take Lock at #6.



I had forgotten all about the Rosen thing. Yeah, the #17 for Rosen is not a bad move at all now. In comment 14328224 AcidTest said:I had forgotten all about the Rosen thing. Yeah, the #17 for Rosen is not a bad move at all now.

It’s the equivalent of using a first round pick VinegarPeppers : 3/12/2019 8:49 pm : link ...on Rocky Thompson.



Ruined my offseason for sure. And I don’t want friggen Rosen. I see zero hunger in that guy.



No deep threat, Saquon smothered by 8 man fronts. AGAIN via injury and now this, the Giants just can’t have a bigtime wideout for more than 4 years and less than 64 games for sure.

RE: What does Odell’s trade have to do Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 8:50 pm : link

Quote: With Eli? He needs solid protection. Not Odell.



It has to do with a team that clearly isn't going to be competitive paying a 38 year old QB a league high salary In comment 14328300 BBelle21 said:It has to do with a team that clearly isn't going to be competitive paying a 38 year old QB a league high salary

RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli BBelle21 : 3/12/2019 8:50 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





And who is going to play QB genius? Lauletta? Tanney?







Who is our 38 year old geriatric 24 million dollar fucking QB going to throw the ball to genius?



Roll the dice on a young cost controlled QB or this is just fucking stupid.



Don’t understand the attacks on Eli either. And he offense played well without Odell last season. They did gasp win without him. In comment 14328296 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Don’t understand the attacks on Eli either. And he offense played well without Odell last season. They did gasp win without him.

... BleedBlue : 3/12/2019 8:50 pm : link how anyone can like this is beyond me

RE: What does Odell’s trade have to do arcarsenal : 3/12/2019 8:50 pm : link

Quote: With Eli? He needs solid protection. Not Odell.



He needs WR's.



Who was here when we won Super Bowls?



Plaxico Burress, Amani Toomer, Steve Smith, Hakeem Nicks, Victor Cruz, Mario Manningham.



You think Eli Manning, at this point in his career, is going to win games with Shepard as his WR1?



Even the biggest, most ardent supporters of Eli cannot believe this, can they?



In comment 14328300 BBelle21 said:He needs WR's.Who was here when we won Super Bowls?Plaxico Burress, Amani Toomer, Steve Smith, Hakeem Nicks, Victor Cruz, Mario Manningham.You think Eli Manning, at this point in his career, is going to win games with Shepard as his WR1?Even the biggest, most ardent supporters of Eli cannot believe this, can they?

If Ross hates it then I love it gtt350 : 3/12/2019 8:50 pm : link ,

RE: Reminds me of when Wellington traded away some studs in the 70's VinegarPeppers : 3/12/2019 8:50 pm : link





In comment

Quote: Fred Dryer and Fran Tarkenton are two that immediately come to mind. Think we got the proverbial bag of donuts in return each time... What is is with this franchise? A Mara thing? Dryer was a free agent.In comment 14328251 Poktown Pete said:

RE: I can't get upset BillKo : 3/12/2019 8:51 pm : link

Quote: after OBJ signed his big deal, he pretty much let it be known he wanted OFF the Giants. He really wanted California but Cleveland is a good enough place for him.



OBJ basically forced his team to trade him. He wanted out and DG got the best he could for his disgruntled star WR.



Maybe the Giants knew that OBJ was milking his late season injury.



None of us knows the whole story...yet.



I concur. There's more to this story, still to be written.



I wonder if there is more to come, meaning, before the draft..... In comment 14328287 mrvax said:I concur. There's more to this story, still to be written.I wonder if there is more to come, meaning, before the draft.....

RE: Great Job David Gettleman!!! Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 8:51 pm : link

Quote: But this is now Saquon's team - a team built on character, courage and a true team discipline that is built for one and only one thing -- to win NFL championships!



The hell is this nonsense? In comment 14328305 the mike said:The hell is this nonsense?

RE: My adimant stance worked again!!! Diver_Down : 3/12/2019 8:51 pm : link

Quote: Lol



I told you. Done Deal. In comment 14328169 micky said:I told you. Done Deal.

RE: RE: RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli bigbluescot : 3/12/2019 8:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327998 bigbluescot said:





Quote:





In comment 14327952 Beer Man said:





Quote:





The two situations are completely different, one has nothing to do with the other. OBJ put himself in this position with his cancerous behavior. Eli has been the face of the organization for a long time. His time is near end, and before this off-season is over we should know the transition plan.







It's a talent deficient team who has traded a HOF caliber player for a mid round 1st, the last pick in the 3rd round and a so-so tweener safety. They have absolutely no business paying a 38 year old QB $17 million for one year regardless of how good a citizen he is.



Move on, reset.



And who is going to play QB genius? Lauletta? Tanney?



Pay $5 million odd and get Bridgwater. He's shit but you're not going anywhere this season so you go nowhere with the cheaper option. And yes in this market $5 million probably gets you Bridgwater there's no other viable starting spots other than maybe Miami.



There is absolutely no reason other than sentiment to pay Eli Manning $17 million. None. Nada. Zilch. In comment 14328250 Beer Man said:Pay $5 million odd and get Bridgwater. He's shit but you're not going anywhere this season so you go nowhere with the cheaper option. And yes in this market $5 million probably gets you Bridgwater there's no other viable starting spots other than maybe Miami.There is absolutely no reason other than sentiment to pay Eli Manning $17 million. None. Nada. Zilch.

RE: RE: Get ready for Barkley getting mauled by 9 man fronts Bill L : 3/12/2019 8:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328122 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





There isn't a defense is football that will be remotely afraid of this popgun passing game.





I'm looking forward to the Eli-crowd going from "he has no time" to "he has no weapons". Going to be a very very long season.

I don’t know if it’s an excuse, it it’s a truism. We have no WR’s as it stands. Something about a QB to completing passes to nobody should draw your sympathy more than your ire.



And, it would compound the stupidity with more stupidity to trade for either Rosen or move up for Haskins. We’ve created more holes, not fewer and it would be beyond moronic to use the only putty you have to fill them in trade.



Besides, we look like we’re in full on tank mode now so top 2-5 in the 2020 draft looks like a guarantee. In comment 14328190 bluepepper said:I don’t know if it’s an excuse, it it’s a truism. We have no WR’s as it stands. Something about a QB to completing passes to nobody should draw your sympathy more than your ire.And, it would compound the stupidity with more stupidity to trade for either Rosen or move up for Haskins. We’ve created more holes, not fewer and it would be beyond moronic to use the only putty you have to fill them in trade.Besides, we look like we’re in full on tank mode now so top 2-5 in the 2020 draft looks like a guarantee.

RE: I 81_Great_Dane : 3/12/2019 8:51 pm : link

Quote: would trade #17 for Rosen, but I think the Giants will take Lock at #6. That seems about right, compensation-wise. maybe add the #3 pick from the Browns and a #5 to get the Cards' 3rd-rounder.



Don't know that the Giants like Rosen that much, though. In comment 14328224 AcidTest said:That seems about right, compensation-wise. maybe add the #3 pick from the Browns and a #5 to get the Cards' 3rd-rounder.Don't know that the Giants like Rosen that much, though.

RE: Mikey likes it BleedBlue : 3/12/2019 8:52 pm : link

Quote: . Link - ( New Window ) In comment 14328337 jeff57 said:

Can't wait for the press conference where this is discussed Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/12/2019 8:52 pm : link Does Mara let the GM take all the heat or does he man up? Should be interesting theater.



I loved OBJ and did not want this to happen, but the team wasn't going anywhere and he doesn't seem like the kind of guy with the patience to be part of a rebuilding process. But Ick.

RE: Peppers is and exceptioanl player capable of Hsilwek92 : 3/12/2019 8:52 pm : link

Quote: playing anywhere you put him. with the 17 th pick you get your RT. Line fixed.

with the 6th pick you get and ER

2nd rd Wr



LMFAO. Whatever gets you to sleep at night pal. In comment 14328268 gtt350 said:LMFAO. Whatever gets you to sleep at night pal.

RE: I can't get upset montanagiant : 3/12/2019 8:52 pm : link

Quote: after OBJ signed his big deal, he pretty much let it be known he wanted OFF the Giants. He really wanted California but Cleveland is a good enough place for him.



OBJ basically forced his team to trade him. He wanted out and DG got the best he could for his disgruntled star WR.



Maybe the Giants knew that OBJ was milking his late season injury.



None of us knows the whole story...yet.

This! In comment 14328287 mrvax said:This!

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/12/2019 8:52 pm : link Quote: don’t understand the attacks on Eli either. And he offense played well without Odell last season. They did gasp win without him.



It's not an attack on him as a person it's an attack on him as an asset that no longer makes sense. It's not an attack on him as a person it's an attack on him as an asset that no longer makes sense.

Peppers is more than KWALL2 : 3/12/2019 8:52 pm : link "pedestrian". Hes still very young too. A rangy S? We need one. He may be here 8-10 years.

RE: RE: What does Odell’s trade have to do BBelle21 : 3/12/2019 8:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328300 BBelle21 said:





Quote:





With Eli? He needs solid protection. Not Odell.







It has to do with a team that clearly isn't going to be competitive paying a 38 year old QB a league high salary



They’re getting more picks to fill holes. I liked Odell, but it was clear this was a bad marriage. Again, no,idea what this has to do with Eli and why some feel the need to say he should be cut now just because Odell is gone In comment 14328321 Ten Ton Hammer said:They’re getting more picks to fill holes. I liked Odell, but it was clear this was a bad marriage. Again, no,idea what this has to do with Eli and why some feel the need to say he should be cut now just because Odell is gone

The Reactions and Posts Are Comical Bernie : 3/12/2019 8:52 pm : link My favorite is “Gettleman is a liar”. That’s his job, keep secrets in house; unlike his predecessor. Sucks seeing OBJ go, but is it really that surprising? Where there is smoke, there is fire. Wish it was for a 1st, 2nd and Peppers, and I wish this exact trade happened last yr. Other than that, we go forward and hope for the best.

I think Zeitler just threw up! Simms11 : 3/12/2019 8:52 pm : link .

RE: That Browns team has unbelievable talent now...... BillKo : 3/12/2019 8:53 pm : link

Quote: Wow! Have the tables turned.



Rookie head coach? Good luck!!!!! In comment 14328308 Simms11 said:Rookie head coach? Good luck!!!!!

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 8:53 pm : link

Quote:





Don’t understand the attacks on Eli either. And he offense played well without Odell last season. They did gasp win without him.



They went 1-3, including a loss where they scored 0 points.



Other than that, great! In comment 14328325 BBelle21 said:They went 1-3, including a loss where they scored 0 points.Other than that, great!

I have been one of the few halfback20 : 3/12/2019 8:53 pm : link On the keep Eli train...



Until now.



Doesnt make much sense to keep him now.

RE: This trade bigbluescot : 3/12/2019 8:53 pm : link

Quote: Is complete and utter dogshit. Peppers is nice but just the 17th and the last goddamn pick in the third round? For real? You could not negotiate a 2nd in there or their 1st round pick next year? Team is a JOKE



I mean the fact he could negotiate their fucking 1st 3rd round pick is a sacking offense by itself. In comment 14328256 TommyWiseau said:I mean the fact he could negotiate their fucking 1st 3rd round pick is a sacking offense by itself.

It may turn out to be a good trade chiro56 : 3/12/2019 8:53 pm : link For the Giants. I wish they could have gotten a little more, but DG has to see the big Picture. He knew he would take a lot of heat, he has some balls to do this. Let’s see how this plays out.

RE: RE: RE: I Beer Man : 3/12/2019 8:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328243 SJGiant said:





Quote:





In comment 14328224 AcidTest said:





Quote:





would trade #17 for Rosen, but I think the Giants will take Lock at #6.







I think this is overpaying for the QB. A second rounder would be more like it







I think it's overpaying, but Lock won't make it to pick #37.



Beckham's alleged "antics" must have factored into the decision to trade him. The return is grossly insufficient. I would try to trade the 2nd rounder first for Rosen In comment 14328269 AcidTest said:I would try to trade the 2nd rounder first for Rosen

RE: Marc montanagiant : 3/12/2019 8:53 pm : link

Quote: Ross is on the NFL Network. He hates the trade.

Ross shouldn't be on any network talking football...Fuck him and the job he did ruining this team. In comment 14328310 AcidTest said:Ross shouldn't be on any network talking football...Fuck him and the job he did ruining this team.

RE: I think Zeitler just threw up! Dave in Hoboken : 3/12/2019 8:53 pm : link

Quote: .



Poor bastard. Dude is here to protect a 38 year old QB with no WRs. LMAO. In comment 14328368 Simms11 said:Poor bastard. Dude is here to protect a 38 year old QB with no WRs. LMAO.

A different perspective on Beckham mdc1 : 3/12/2019 8:53 pm : link most businesses/corps want their employees to fly in formation (watch geese/birds), folks take turns leading the formation when the leader tires or drops off temporarily. Peacocks that show their feathers do not generally fit these type of cultures. Think the Giants realized that the peacock was not a team player, mostly worried about others marveling at him. I think the Giants organization win or lose wants a specific type of team and culture and the risk was high with little reward. The beginning of the end was that boat trip and running around on the green bay field with no shirt on and cheese balls on his cleats and then dropped every fucking pass thrown to him, or Panthers game, on and on. Contrast this with Barkley. More production, disciplined, mature, respected and a silent killer. A player championship teams are made of, not the guy we just traded.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli SJGiant : 3/12/2019 8:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328250 Beer Man said:





Quote:





In comment 14327998 bigbluescot said:





Quote:





In comment 14327952 Beer Man said:





Quote:





The two situations are completely different, one has nothing to do with the other. OBJ put himself in this position with his cancerous behavior. Eli has been the face of the organization for a long time. His time is near end, and before this off-season is over we should know the transition plan.







It's a talent deficient team who has traded a HOF caliber player for a mid round 1st, the last pick in the 3rd round and a so-so tweener safety. They have absolutely no business paying a 38 year old QB $17 million for one year regardless of how good a citizen he is.



Move on, reset.



And who is going to play QB genius? Lauletta? Tanney?







Pay $5 million odd and get Bridgwater. He's shit but you're not going anywhere this season so you go nowhere with the cheaper option. And yes in this market $5 million probably gets you Bridgwater there's no other viable starting spots other than maybe Miami.



There is absolutely no reason other than sentiment to pay Eli Manning $17 million. None. Nada. Zilch.



Bridgwater already resigned with the Saints. Too late. In comment 14328348 bigbluescot said:Bridgwater already resigned with the Saints. Too late.

RE: RE: Peppers is and exceptioanl player capable of gtt350 : 3/12/2019 8:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328268 gtt350 said:





Quote:





playing anywhere you put him. with the 17 th pick you get your RT. Line fixed.





what are you 12 years old ?

with the 6th pick you get and ER

2nd rd Wr







LMFAO. Whatever gets you to sleep at night pal. In comment 14328357 Hsilwek92 said:

Wish they got a little more... Default : 3/12/2019 8:54 pm : link This should have been done last off-season before the deal though.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli BBelle21 : 3/12/2019 8:54 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





don’t understand the attacks on Eli either. And he offense played well without Odell last season. They did gasp win without him.







It's not an attack on him as a person it's an attack on him as an asset that no longer makes sense.



If Gettleman continues to rebuild the Oline and strengthen the defense, Eli remains a strong asset. In comment 14328361 LakeGeorgeGiant said:If Gettleman continues to rebuild the Oline and strengthen the defense, Eli remains a strong asset.

I wanted a 2020 pick Giantimistic : 3/12/2019 8:54 pm : link If we were going to trade him I thought we needed a 2020 1st or 2nd round pick to go after our future qb. I am now confused about the QB plan.

RE: What does Odell’s trade have to do NYG07 : 3/12/2019 8:54 pm : link

Quote: With Eli? He needs solid protection. Not Odell.



GTFO of here. Have you seen Eli's stats when targeting Odell vs. anyone else in his career?

In comment 14328300 BBelle21 said:GTFO of here. Have you seen Eli's stats when targeting Odell vs. anyone else in his career?

Dave Gettleman is an absolute disaster of a GM.... sxdxca : 3/12/2019 8:54 pm : link #1 Sam Darnold, a frachise QB fell right into his lap, with the 2nd pick in the draft, and this dude picks a RB.



#2 Gives Solder an absurd overrated contract.



#3 Trading OBJ, a future HOF talent, is the final straw for me. I absolutely hate this GM and everything he has done.



He is an AWFUL AWFUL GM....I have hated every single move he has made!!

Matt jtgiants : 3/12/2019 8:54 pm : link I was told. The Giants were past the point of no return with Beckham. We all know the reasons. The 2 biggest. One. He wouldn't play at the end of the year as we discussed. 2. Next year they will ha v e there young quarterback. They wanted Beckham and his attitude no where near him. Finally, the Giants played well without him. This is Barkleys team. I don't think Odell liked not being the man. I also think he wanted out from what I was told

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli Dave in Hoboken : 3/12/2019 8:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328361 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:









Quote:





don’t understand the attacks on Eli either. And he offense played well without Odell last season. They did gasp win without him.







It's not an attack on him as a person it's an attack on him as an asset that no longer makes sense.







If Gettleman continues to rebuild the Oline and strengthen the defense, Eli remains a strong asset.



He's not even an asset now. In comment 14328394 BBelle21 said:He's not even an asset now.

I'm thinking the Giants, like me, really like KWALL2 : 3/12/2019 8:55 pm : link Corey Coleman.



This is the key factor NOBODY is talking about yet.

OBJ is another world class WR talent aka dbrny : 3/12/2019 8:55 pm : link With a 10 cent head. I don’t know what it is about that position, but it seems to attract the type. OBJ is a classic case of a talent you want on your team when things are rolling, but I saw enough film of him making business decisions last year to not be overly surprised or sad to see him go. He’s going to wake up tomorrow and realize the NY ad and media market was easy money he’ll never see in Cleveland. Maybe he’ll grow up, or maybe he’ll continue to love his own drama too much to ever be a team player.



Either way, New England doesn’t tolerate me first players, and neither should we.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli VinegarPeppers : 3/12/2019 8:55 pm : link

Who’s a rookie going to throw it to...genius. Eli was NOT the problem with the Giants. It was the OL and defense.



In comment

Quote:



Quote:





And who is going to play QB genius? Lauletta? Tanney?







Who is our 38 year old geriatric 24 million dollar fucking QB going to throw the ball to genius?



Roll the dice on a young cost controlled QB or this is just fucking stupid. Who’s a rookie going to throw it to...genius. Eli was NOT the problem with the Giants. It was the OL and defense.In comment 14328296 LakeGeorgeGiant said:

Cutting Eli could be next what entertainment gtt350 : 3/12/2019 8:55 pm : link .

FIRE GETTLEMAN!!! geelabee : 3/12/2019 8:55 pm : link You don't trade great players for a chance to draft Ereck Flowers or Blake Bortles..absolute asinine trade letting go a potential hall of fame player to have a chance at selecting the above type of players...I'm done until the Giants get rid of this clown

RE: RE: RE: RE: I AcidTest : 3/12/2019 8:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328269 AcidTest said:





Quote:





In comment 14328243 SJGiant said:





Quote:





In comment 14328224 AcidTest said:





Quote:





would trade #17 for Rosen, but I think the Giants will take Lock at #6.







I think this is overpaying for the QB. A second rounder would be more like it







I think it's overpaying, but Lock won't make it to pick #37.



Beckham's alleged "antics" must have factored into the decision to trade him. The return is grossly insufficient.



I would try to trade the 2nd rounder first for Rosen



I would as well, but I think it's moot because the Giants apparently aren't interested. In comment 14328378 Beer Man said:I would as well, but I think it's moot because the Giants apparently aren't interested.

RE: RE: My adimant stance worked again!!! micky : 3/12/2019 8:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328169 micky said:





Quote:





Lol







I told you. Done Deal.



Lmao In comment 14328345 Diver_Down said:Lmao

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli BBelle21 : 3/12/2019 8:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328325 BBelle21 said:





Quote:











Don’t understand the attacks on Eli either. And he offense played well without Odell last season. They did gasp win without him.







They went 1-3, including a loss where they scored 0 points.



Other than that, great!



I watched the games and the offense played well without him with a patchwork Oline. In comment 14328372 Ten Ton Hammer said:I watched the games and the offense played well without him with a patchwork Oline.

So any trade of Beckham was always thought of as The_Boss : 3/12/2019 8:56 pm : link The rebuild accelerator. No fucking way this trade accomplishes that. DG being this stupid makes me think he’s very well capable of furthering the fuck up by taking one of these mediocre talents at QB.

If they made this decision mattnyg05 : 3/12/2019 8:56 pm : link with Corey Coleman’s name even in their thought process, it’s even more fucked up than it looks

Picks TyreeHelmet : 3/12/2019 8:56 pm : link How do they not even get the better of the Browns 3rd round picks? Let alone a future 1st.



This is not a good return. I have no idea how anyone says otherwise.

Love the trade! nzyme : 3/12/2019 8:56 pm : link You weren't winning anything with OBJ. Start rebuilding now. I love it.

Ok analytics gurus mushroom : 3/12/2019 8:57 pm : link Using analytics not sportscenter highlights what was OBJs worth to the team last year.

Funny thing is mrvax : 3/12/2019 8:57 pm : link that most of BBI considered sports reporters that reported on Beckham trade rumors to be written by assholes. Who's red faced now? C'mon, man up.





DG should have gotten a 2020 pick in the deal GFAN52 : 3/12/2019 8:57 pm : link .

OBJ a "me first player" acoording to fan bc4life : 3/12/2019 8:57 pm : link But his teammates love and say he is a great teammate. I know who I believe.

RE: Dave Gettleman is an absolute disaster of a GM.... TommyWiseau : 3/12/2019 8:57 pm : link

Quote: #1 Sam Darnold, a frachise QB fell right into his lap, with the 2nd pick in the draft, and this dude picks a RB.



#2 Gives Solder an absurd overrated contract.



#3 Trading OBJ, a future HOF talent, is the final straw for me. I absolutely hate this GM and everything he has done.



He is an AWFUL AWFUL GM....I have hated every single move he has made!!



Let Collins walk for nothing.



Paid 15 million for shitty ass Kareem Martin



Paid 15 mil for a cast off offensive lineman from Jacksonville who got cut weeks later In comment 14328398 sxdxca said:Let Collins walk for nothing.Paid 15 million for shitty ass Kareem MartinPaid 15 mil for a cast off offensive lineman from Jacksonville who got cut weeks later

Last time I felt this bad about the team was TJ : 3/12/2019 8:57 pm : link flipper anderson

RE: Funny thing is GFAN52 : 3/12/2019 8:57 pm : link

Quote: that most of BBI considered sports reporters that reported on Beckham trade rumors to be written by assholes. Who's red faced now? C'mon, man up.





I'm one. In comment 14328434 mrvax said:I'm one.

WHAT REALLY MAKES NO SENSE.................... royhobbs7 : 3/12/2019 8:57 pm : link Is that Getty trades for one of the best pass blocking guards in Zeitler a few days ago.



And now, he totally undermines any semblance of a passing game we might have had????????

RE: Two things to consider. One is OBJ's injury history. Another is the ChathamMark : 3/12/2019 8:58 pm : link

Quote: chance of falling into the situation that Pittsburgh was in where they had to trade Brown and got much less in return.



+1 In comment 14328279 Ira said:+1

RE: Eli's sub .500 record now a guaranteeeeeee. VinegarPeppers : 3/12/2019 8:58 pm : link



In comment

Quote: (if he stays). So loosing records are Eli’s? Nobody else, 5-11 was Eli???In comment 14328367 Dave in Hoboken said:

Dear god jvm52106 : 3/12/2019 8:58 pm : link the amount of sky is falling here is beyond pathetic. I sense a lot of dismay is from the Beckham will NOT be traded crowd. First off, we do not know if there was anything else going on behind the scenes. Beckham's Instagram account had some weird veiled messages for over a month. How do we know there was more problems going on between PS and OBJ? The dehydration issue this year and the I don't like water response, the weird interview where he definitely irritated the coaches and ownership and the "injury" that lingered for quite a bit. Again, who knows what this was all about.



The haul, hey 1st, 3rd and starting Safety and Kick returner is a pretty deal. For all of you arguing about draft picks, many of you are always quick to point out draft picks are busts more often than not. To me we get picks to fortify the lines, a S who is young and can play physical (a bigger version of Honeybadger) for Betchers defense and a chance to put the franchise face on #26.



RE: beer man Beer Man : 3/12/2019 8:58 pm : link

Quote: what cancerous behavior - his teammates love the guy say he is a great teammate. He is a selfish primadonna who since receiving his big contract, has shot his mouth off several times in the press about wanting to play for this team or that. On top of that, there was an article at season's end that PS & DG were concerned about bringing in a young QB with OBJ and his antics. I think they also looked at the AB situation in Pittsburg and had to worry if OBJ is a ticking timebomb who will lead to the same. In comment 14327985 bc4life said:He is a selfish primadonna who since receiving his big contract, has shot his mouth off several times in the press about wanting to play for this team or that. On top of that, there was an article at season's end that PS & DG were concerned about bringing in a young QB with OBJ and his antics. I think they also looked at the AB situation in Pittsburg and had to worry if OBJ is a ticking timebomb who will lead to the same.

RE: RE: RE: ... djm : 3/12/2019 8:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327978 FranchiseQB said:





Quote:





In comment 14327938 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





If you are going to trade Beckham, you got to receive more than a #1, late #3, and a player in return.



WTF?







that's not the market for these players with big contracts.. AB went for peanuts, and he is provably better than Beckham.







They knew the risk of signing him to that big contract. Took big risk and the reward never came. Time to move on. We can win without him and the sideshows.



The reward never came? One year after re-signing him The giants gained 3 chips in return for Beckham. If they let him walk they’d have gotten jack squat for him.



I like this trade more and more. And Eli isn’t going anywhere this season. Why would this trade facilitate a qb move?



I loved Beckham. Still do. He will go to the HOF. Let him. This is a good deal for the giants. Sell high. They got enough back. They “shopped” the guy all offseason for a reason. By shopped I mean they listened.



Turn the picks into players. Get the most out of peppers and let’s fix the D. We were never ever ever going to get more for Beckham after today. And you guys know damn well Beckham could have gone full crazy eventually and then the giants have to trade Beckham from a position of weakness like the Steelers. Pitt got nothing for brown because they had no choice they had to trade him. Giants had a choice.



No one defended Beckham more than me these years and I still love him as a player but the giants needed a 3 for one deal. Now they need to make it work. That’s the key. Nail this pick(s) In comment 14328025 mdc1 said:The reward never came? One year after re-signing him The giants gained 3 chips in return for Beckham. If they let him walk they’d have gotten jack squat for him.I like this trade more and more. And Eli isn’t going anywhere this season. Why would this trade facilitate a qb move?I loved Beckham. Still do. He will go to the HOF. Let him. This is a good deal for the giants. Sell high. They got enough back. They “shopped” the guy all offseason for a reason. By shopped I mean they listened.Turn the picks into players. Get the most out of peppers and let’s fix the D. We were never ever ever going to get more for Beckham after today. And you guys know damn well Beckham could have gone full crazy eventually and then the giants have to trade Beckham from a position of weakness like the Steelers. Pitt got nothing for brown because they had no choice they had to trade him. Giants had a choice.No one defended Beckham more than me these years and I still love him as a player but the giants needed a 3 for one deal. Now they need to make it work. That’s the key. Nail this pick(s)

RE: RE: What does Odell’s trade have to do BBelle21 : 3/12/2019 8:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328300 BBelle21 said:





Quote:





With Eli? He needs solid protection. Not Odell.







GTFO of here. Have you seen Eli's stats when targeting Odell vs. anyone else in his career?



Eli and Odell played well together. Eli played as good or better and won bigger with other receivers. I really could care less about their “stats” In comment 14328396 NYG07 said:Eli and Odell played well together. Eli played as good or better and won bigger with other receivers. I really could care less about their “stats”

RE: RE: Two things to consider. One is OBJ's injury history. Another is the DavidinBMNY : 3/12/2019 8:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328279 Ira said:





Quote:





chance of falling into the situation that Pittsburgh was in where they had to trade Brown and got much less in return.







+1 +2 In comment 14328450 ChathamMark said:+2

RE: WHAT REALLY MAKES NO SENSE.................... Jim in Forest Hills : 3/12/2019 8:59 pm : link

Quote: Is that Getty trades for one of the best pass blocking guards in Zeitler a few days ago.



And now, he totally undermines any semblance of a passing game we might have had????????



There's still time to run that 3TE offense! In comment 14328447 royhobbs7 said:There's still time to run that 3TE offense!

Any word WeekendLife56 : 3/12/2019 8:59 pm : link If the office stapler was got is authentic swingline...

RE: I'm thinking the Giants, like me, really like jeff57 : 3/12/2019 8:59 pm : link

Quote: Corey Coleman.



This is the key factor NOBODY is talking about yet.



I think they’d like him a lot more if could catch. In comment 14328402 KWALL2 said:I think they’d like him a lot more if could catch.

honestly Matt in SGS : 3/12/2019 9:00 pm : link the more I think about this, the Giants looked at the 2019 season and realized they aren't going to compete this year.



When you look at Odell, his recent injury history, and the AB situation/haul, it would appear Gettleman and Mara decided it was time to pull the trigger a year too early, instead of a year too late. Maybe all the SF rumors were to get the "best" deal out of Cleveland.



But honestly, if the Giants are going to go into 2019, realizing that this is the year to reset all of it, they can't keep Eli. You must get something out of this year. Either by trading for Rosen or drafting a QB and starting him. The "Kansas City model" works when you are a playoff team looking to continue a run on the fly. This is a double digit loss team. I just hope they aren't packaging those picks to move up to get Haskins, but I have a sick feeling that's what they are going to do. Trotting Eli out there right now is delaying the whole point. If you are going to nuke this thing, then blow it all up and hand the keys to a new QB and Saquon.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 9:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328372 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14328325 BBelle21 said:





Quote:











Don’t understand the attacks on Eli either. And he offense played well without Odell last season. They did gasp win without him.







They went 1-3, including a loss where they scored 0 points.



Other than that, great!







I watched the games and the offense played well without him with a patchwork Oline.



Sure they did. In comment 14328422 BBelle21 said:Sure they did.

Let’s see what DG does in the draft WillVAB : 3/12/2019 9:00 pm : link If he nails this draft people will look back kindly on this move.

Also, as I pointed out on a thread earlier jvm52106 : 3/12/2019 9:01 pm : link in 80 games (5 years in the NFL) Beckham has played in 59. He missed significant time the last two seasons. I think the injuries and the drama became too much.

I can't read this entire thread out of rage jamison884 : 3/12/2019 9:01 pm : link Can someone plus re-post one reply to this thread that makes this trade seem like anything but a steaming pile a dog shit?



You take arguably the most dynamic offensive player in the league, our only legitimate WR on the roster, and you trade him for a safety I've never heard of, who I'm going to give the benefit of doubt that's he's at least of starter quality in the NFL and can hopefully cover a receiving TE.



But then we only get ONE FIRST ROUNDER, at 17 of all places. No premium picks next year. And to top it all off, the shittier of the Brown's two picks in the third?



Do the Browns have video of Mara of Gettleman snorting crack or putting any number of male anatomical organs into their mouth or ass?



Possibly the worst trade in recent NFL history and I'm dumbfounded. Out of all the moves the NYG have made in my 20 plus years as a fan, this is by far the most puzzling.



Even if DG was on board with this, how did he convince any of the NYG coaches and ownership to take such shit value? Please.



Someone, please put a positive spin on this because I can't read all of these pages of replies in such a pissed off mood. It's pretty sad when the best move of free agency for the Eagles, Cowboys, and Redskins involves the NYG making a trade with the Browns.



I guess load up on defensive talent in the draft, throw Eli out there until he gets beat to shit and is forced to medically retire, and then draft the top QB in 2020 for a three year rebuild? It will be hilarious watching Eli throwing to CFL WR's this year.

So the question has to be asked: Doomster : 3/12/2019 9:01 pm : link Why was OBj not franchised?

My understanding jvm52106 : 3/12/2019 9:01 pm : link is we just gained $5 million in cap space this year and a ton going forward.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli BBelle21 : 3/12/2019 9:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328422 BBelle21 said:





Quote:





In comment 14328372 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14328325 BBelle21 said:





Quote:











Don’t understand the attacks on Eli either. And he offense played well without Odell last season. They did gasp win without him.







They went 1-3, including a loss where they scored 0 points.



Other than that, great!







I watched the games and the offense played well without him with a patchwork Oline.







Sure they did.



They sure did. But don’t expect anyone to remember the good In comment 14328486 Ten Ton Hammer said:They sure did. But don’t expect anyone to remember the good

RE: Matt The_Boss : 3/12/2019 9:02 pm : link

Quote: I was told. The Giants were past the point of no return with Beckham. We all know the reasons. The 2 biggest. One. He wouldn't play at the end of the year as we discussed. 2. Next year they will ha v e there young quarterback. They wanted Beckham and his attitude no where near him. Finally, the Giants played well without him. This is Barkleys team. I don't think Odell liked not being the man. I also think he wanted out from what I was told



So with no Beckham now, I hope that doesn’t mean they’re open to drafting the QB this year? In comment 14328399 jtgiants said:So with no Beckham now, I hope that doesn’t mean they’re open to drafting the QB this year?

" This this is a good trade" John Dunbar" gtt350 : 3/12/2019 9:02 pm : link .

RE: Matt Matt M. : 3/12/2019 9:02 pm : link

Quote: I was told. The Giants were past the point of no return with Beckham. We all know the reasons. The 2 biggest. One. He wouldn't play at the end of the year as we discussed. 2. Next year they will ha v e there young quarterback. They wanted Beckham and his attitude no where near him. Finally, the Giants played well without him. This is Barkleys team. I don't think Odell liked not being the man. I also think he wanted out from what I was told The Giants didn't play well without him. They were not good down the stretch and Barkley tapered off, I think in large part due to teams being able to load the box with no OBJ. In comment 14328399 jtgiants said:The Giants didn't play well without him. They were not good down the stretch and Barkley tapered off, I think in large part due to teams being able to load the box with no OBJ.

Half these dumbass arguments amount to Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 9:02 pm : link (supported by nothing) "you just know he was going to go crazy at some point!!"

RE: Funny thing is Greg from LI : 3/12/2019 9:02 pm : link

Quote: that most of BBI considered sports reporters that reported on Beckham trade rumors to be written by assholes. Who's red faced now? C'mon, man up.







Well, despite my already-low opinion of Gettleman, I assumed he wasn't so fucking stupid as to make a weakass deal like this. Considered me corrected. In comment 14328434 mrvax said:Well, despite my already-low opinion of Gettleman, I assumed he wasn't so fucking stupid as to make a weakass deal like this. Considered me corrected.

Is gettelmen mitch300 : 3/12/2019 9:02 pm : link Gonna trade Barkley next. Unbelievable.

Had to happen Dnew15 : 3/12/2019 9:02 pm : link it was the only way out of the shit hole that Reece left this team in.



Sad but true.



Kudos to DG for seeing it.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/12/2019 9:02 pm : link Quote:

Who’s a rookie going to throw it to...genius. Eli was NOT the problem with the Giants. It was the OL and defense



Well the rookie won't be getting 24 million dollars now will he?



That's why I said "cost controlled". Good try though. Well the rookie won't be getting 24 million dollars now will he?That's why I said "cost controlled". Good try though.

You guys wanted a rebuild djm : 3/12/2019 9:02 pm : link You got one. Don’t worry and obsess so much about the qb when the right kid comes along and springs free in the draft the giants will take him. Don’t over think it. The rebuild is in full swing don’t think for a second the giants aren’t looking to get younger and cheaper at qb. Honestly I’m shocked and annoyed at all the negative attention Eli has gotten his entire career especially now but I digress.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 9:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328486 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14328422 BBelle21 said:





Quote:





In comment 14328372 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14328325 BBelle21 said:





Quote:











Don’t understand the attacks on Eli either. And he offense played well without Odell last season. They did gasp win without him.







They went 1-3, including a loss where they scored 0 points.



Other than that, great!







I watched the games and the offense played well without him with a patchwork Oline.







Sure they did.







They sure did. But don’t expect anyone to remember the good



What was the good? In comment 14328505 BBelle21 said:What was the good?

I don’t understand BBI RobCarpenter : 3/12/2019 9:03 pm : link It wasn’t just Terps who wanted OBJ gone.



I also don’t get the whole ‘Eli must be cut now’ crowd. Why? That forces your hand in the draft. And the savings are there in 2020 when he comes off of the books.



I suspect OBJ not playing at the end of the season was a bigger deal than most realized.

Jeez, I know the Giants wanted to recoup a third-round pick somehow... Big Blue Blogger : 3/12/2019 9:03 pm : link ...but this seems a little extreme.



Hard to judge this move in isolation. If it's part of a full tear-down, trading Beckham is probably the right move. Price seems a little low. I guess the market is what it is.

RE: Had to happen Mr. Bungle : 3/12/2019 9:03 pm : link

Quote: it was the only way out of the shit hole that Reece left this team in.



Sad but true.



Kudos to DG for seeing it.

Yeah, Reese shouldn't have extended Beckham last year. In comment 14328518 Dnew15 said:Yeah, Reese shouldn't have extended Beckham last year.

Great trade and comp for Jints Central... bw in dc : 3/12/2019 9:03 pm : link Have to give Gettleman credit here. Smart move to get younger and change this toxic culture.



Frankly, I can't believe how good the comp is. Just outstanding.



Next stop...adios Eli.

Giiatns had potential to compete bc4life : 3/12/2019 9:04 pm : link this year. Needed a pass rush and right tackle.



Championship team, doubt it. But, right tackle spot and getting pass rush thru the draft would have filled the major holes from last year.





RE: RE: RE: What does Odell’s trade have to do DavidinBMNY : 3/12/2019 9:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328321 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14328300 BBelle21 said:





Quote:





With Eli? He needs solid protection. Not Odell.







It has to do with a team that clearly isn't going to be competitive paying a 38 year old QB a league high salary







They’re getting more picks to fill holes. I liked Odell, but it was clear this was a bad marriage. Again, no,idea what this has to do with Eli and why some feel the need to say he should be cut now just because Odell is gone The argument is to accelerate the rebuild.

-Team hasn't won with Eli in years -

-Huge cap hit which can be re-allocated or carried over

-The Giants simply HAVE to get a new QB next year anyone. Better a year to early then a year to late (Bellichek has perfected this).



So it's not like you HAVE to get rid of Manning, but for the long term good of the franchise, what is the sense of keeping him? And keep in mind what Archie Manning said at the end of the year. Archie said the team needs to be a winning team. How would Archie and Eli process this move? In comment 14328365 BBelle21 said:The argument is to accelerate the rebuild.-Team hasn't won with Eli in years --Huge cap hit which can be re-allocated or carried over-The Giants simply HAVE to get a new QB next year anyone. Better a year to early then a year to late (Bellichek has perfected this).So it's not like you HAVE to get rid of Manning, but for the long term good of the franchise, what is the sense of keeping him? And keep in mind what Archie Manning said at the end of the year. Archie said the team needs to be a winning team. How would Archie and Eli process this move?

Welcome to the new Mistake on the lake cznmike : 3/12/2019 9:04 pm : link Oops, they aren't even by a lake.



Keep fucking Eli and.... whatever. GO PACK GO!!!



RE: I don’t understand BBI Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 9:04 pm : link

Quote: It wasn’t just Terps who wanted OBJ gone.



I also don’t get the whole ‘Eli must be cut now’ crowd. Why? That forces your hand in the draft. And the savings are there in 2020 when he comes off of the books.



I suspect OBJ not playing at the end of the season was a bigger deal than most realized.



The fact that Eli doesn't have a contract past december forces their hand in the draft.



the 2019 season doesn't mean anything. They can get anyone to start at QB. In comment 14328532 RobCarpenter said:The fact that Eli doesn't have a contract past december forces their hand in the draft.the 2019 season doesn't mean anything. They can get anyone to start at QB.

RE: RE: RE: What does Odell’s trade have to do NYG07 : 3/12/2019 9:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328396 NYG07 said:





Quote:







GTFO of here. Have you seen Eli's stats when targeting Odell vs. anyone else in his career?







Eli and Odell played well together. Eli played as good or better and won bigger with other receivers. I really could care less about their “stats”



Yeah, Eli won with lesser receivers in his prime. Odell helped extend Eli's career. It blows my mind that you continue you to view him as the same player he was 8 years ago.



Also, Plax, Toomer, Cruz and Nicks were good receivers. Now he is washed up and has a decent slot receiver and a tweener tight end with mediocre hands. Good luck Eli. In comment 14328467 BBelle21 said:Yeah, Eli won with lesser receivers in his prime. Odell helped extend Eli's career. It blows my mind that you continue you to view him as the same player he was 8 years ago.Also, Plax, Toomer, Cruz and Nicks were good receivers. Now he is washed up and has a decent slot receiver and a tweener tight end with mediocre hands. Good luck Eli.

Plus what blunder now by getts signing him to 90 only to trade a yr micky : 3/12/2019 9:05 pm : link Later..

RE: This is a good trade Section331 : 3/12/2019 9:05 pm : link

Quote: ...



God, you’re an idiot. I’m ok with dealing Odell for the right price, but this isn’t the right price. Jabril Peppers fucking blows. Covers like LC with the added benefit of not being able to tackle. And they didn’t even get the better of Brown’s 3rd rounders. Ugh. In comment 14327705 Chris684 said:God, you’re an idiot. I’m ok with dealing Odell for the right price, but this isn’t the right price. Jabril Peppers fucking blows. Covers like LC with the added benefit of not being able to tackle. And they didn’t even get the better of Brown’s 3rd rounders. Ugh.

It's a two year process idiotsavant : 3/12/2019 9:05 pm : link I'm thinking a dramatic attack on the draft market for defenders. DL and LBs. Dramatic.



Also A high quality OL piece or two.



And you guys have just to wait -one season- for your two big offense moves.



One season.

Wanted more money Giantimistic : 3/12/2019 9:05 pm : link NFL network just reported Odell wanted more money after ab deal.

RE: I don’t understand BBI Matt in SGS : 3/12/2019 9:06 pm : link

Quote: It wasn’t just Terps who wanted OBJ gone.



I also don’t get the whole ‘Eli must be cut now’ crowd. Why? That forces your hand in the draft. And the savings are there in 2020 when he comes off of the books.



I suspect OBJ not playing at the end of the season was a bigger deal than most realized.



The reason for it is there is a bonus due to Eli on 3/17. If the Giants are going to go nowhere this year (and they aren't), I'd rather get a jump on finding the new QB. And it might not force your hand if you trade a 2nd rounder for Rosen (which is probably a fair trade). Get a year with Rosen, see if he's worth keeping. He's cheap, he's talented, and the Giants aren't going anywhere anyway. If he busts, you go all in for a 2020 QB. But keeping Eli this year literally does nothing but give him a farewell tour. In comment 14328532 RobCarpenter said:The reason for it is there is a bonus due to Eli on 3/17. If the Giants are going to go nowhere this year (and they aren't), I'd rather get a jump on finding the new QB. And it might not force your hand if you trade a 2nd rounder for Rosen (which is probably a fair trade). Get a year with Rosen, see if he's worth keeping. He's cheap, he's talented, and the Giants aren't going anywhere anyway. If he busts, you go all in for a 2020 QB. But keeping Eli this year literally does nothing but give him a farewell tour.

Time will tell, but this may be a significant GiantsUA : 3/12/2019 9:07 pm : link positive move.



I believe that this may be a good move, let's see what happens.

RE: Wanted more money jeff57 : 3/12/2019 9:07 pm : link

Quote: NFL network just reported Odell wanted more money after ab deal.



Probably wanted more of it guaranteed In comment 14328570 Giantimistic said:Probably wanted more of it guaranteed

RE: I'm thinking the Giants, like me, really like M.S. : 3/12/2019 9:07 pm : link

Quote: Corey Coleman.



This is the key factor NOBODY is talking about yet.



Surely he played better than what we expected, but this guy is straight line speed with not the greatest hands. Just can't get excited about him, and the thought of him as a key factor just doesn't equate IMO. In comment 14328402 KWALL2 said:Surely he played better than what we expected, but this guy is straight line speed with not the greatest hands. Just can't get excited about him, and the thought of him as a key factor just doesn't equate IMO.

RE: It's a two year process Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 9:08 pm : link

Quote: I'm thinking a dramatic attack on the draft market for defenders. DL and LBs. Dramatic.



Also A high quality OL piece or two.



And you guys have just to wait -one season- for your two big offense moves.



One season.



They could have done this a year ago. In comment 14328569 idiotsavant said:They could have done this a year ago.

RE: Matt - We'll see, I still think they are keeping Eli Matt M. : 3/12/2019 9:08 pm : link

Quote: and I don't think it will affect the Win Loss column much. Well it certainly isn't helping. In comment 14328498 Jim in Forest Hills said:Well it certainly isn't helping.

I really don't get all the bellyaching... bw in dc : 3/12/2019 9:08 pm : link We got another 1st in great draft with defense.



A young, promising, play-making defender in Peppers.



And a solid third round pick where you can always find talent.



Frankly, I think Gettleman fleeced the Browns.

His friend is another bozo WR. madgiantscow009 : 3/12/2019 9:08 pm : link I wonder how long they will get along.

RE: So... We keep fucking Eli micky : 3/12/2019 9:09 pm : link

Quote: But resign Beckham last year just to trade him this year? And fuck ourselves in dead cap money?



Fuck you DG.



This to a teeeeeeeee!!!



Getts has really done a horrible job since..cutting a bad fa last season in mid season. Etc.. In comment 14327731 Tim in Eternal Blue said:This to a teeeeeeeee!!!Getts has really done a horrible job since..cutting a bad fa last season in mid season. Etc..

... BleedBlue : 3/12/2019 9:09 pm : link still havent woken up from this nightmare

RE: RE: Wanted more money GFAN52 : 3/12/2019 9:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328570 Giantimistic said:





Quote:





NFL network just reported Odell wanted more money after ab deal.







Probably wanted more of it guaranteed



Seeing what all these free agents are signing for made him think he wants more $$$$$. I guess he's never satisfied. In comment 14328588 jeff57 said:Seeing what all these free agents are signing for made him think he wants more $$$$$. I guess he's never satisfied.

RE: Wanted more money bluepepper : 3/12/2019 9:09 pm : link

Quote: NFL network just reported Odell wanted more money after ab deal.

LOL - damage control by NYG FO. Probably gonna be more dirt coming out on OBJ because they're getting absolutely killed on this one. In comment 14328570 Giantimistic said:LOL - damage control by NYG FO. Probably gonna be more dirt coming out on OBJ because they're getting absolutely killed on this one.

OK, so if OBJ is such a valuable player..... KeoweeFan : 3/12/2019 9:09 pm : link ....and Cleveland got him for "virtually nothing", why didn't at least ONE team better the Browns offer?



I hate to lose his talent; but unless you can answer the above question, hold the bitchin'!

so what if Odell bc4life : 3/12/2019 9:10 pm : link wanted more money - he's under contract. Brown had the time in (leverage) to retire if he didn't like a trade.

RE: I really don't get all the bellyaching... Dave in Hoboken : 3/12/2019 9:10 pm : link

Quote: We got another 1st in great draft with defense.



A young, promising, play-making defender in Peppers.



And a solid third round pick where you can always find talent.



Frankly, I think Gettleman fleeced the Browns.



It's from that we didn't get nearly enough. Even DG defenders such as FMiC has said the same thing.



I'm fine with trading Beckham. But one first round pick, and that being the 17th pick, is very, very disappointing. In comment 14328614 bw in dc said:It's from that we didn't get nearly enough. Even DG defenders such as FMiC has said the same thing.I'm fine with trading Beckham. But one first round pick, and that being the 17th pick, is very, very disappointing.

RE: Wanted more money RobCarpenter : 3/12/2019 9:10 pm : link

Quote: NFL network just reported Odell wanted more money after ab deal.



Or after he saw the other WR contracts. In comment 14328570 Giantimistic said:Or after he saw the other WR contracts.

RE: I really don't get all the bellyaching... Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 9:10 pm : link

Quote: We got another 1st in great draft with defense.



A young, promising, play-making defender in Peppers.



And a solid third round pick where you can always find talent.



Frankly, I think Gettleman fleeced the Browns.





Peppers isn't a thing. In comment 14328614 bw in dc said:Peppers isn't a thing.

RE: I really don't get all the bellyaching... 732NYG : 3/12/2019 9:10 pm : link

Quote: We got another 1st in great draft with defense.



A young, promising, play-making defender in Peppers.



And a solid third round pick where you can always find talent.



Frankly, I think Gettleman fleeced the Browns.



Only an idiot like you would say the LAST pick in the 3rd round I’m a shittt draft is a solid pick. In comment 14328614 bw in dc said:Only an idiot like you would say the LAST pick in the 3rd round I’m a shittt draft is a solid pick.

RE: ... djm : 3/12/2019 9:11 pm : link

Quote: Clearly the Giants ownership is on board with this -- but when the dust settles, history will treat last offseason as one of the real disasters for the New York Giants.



Gettleman spent in excess of 100M dollars for less than a season of OBJ, the back end of Solder's career, Kareem Martin, and a bunch of no ones.



An organization had never misread a situation as poorly as the Giants did with Beckham.



Even coming off a broken leg the Giants could have gotten the same type of compensation last year, and not eaten the money with the new contract.



You’re reaching. Who the hell cares about Kareem martin being a below average starter making meh starter money. Omg were doomed forever because Kareem Martin makes vet money. Let’s just ignore roster building from here out? What’s the point ? One so so bad contract doesn’t stop what needs to be done. Don’t sign a left tackle? Solder isn’t bad.



Again, you guys wanted a rebuild and got one. Some of you expected way too much return for Beckham. I saw the posts all week you would think the giants were trading a franchise qb in his prime with some of you expecting 3-4 first round picks. We basically got 2 prime assets and a 3rd. That’s not bad. Let Beckham dominate for the browns. He’s a terrific player. We can still make out here with the extra draft capital. In comment 14328282 christian said:You’re reaching. Who the hell cares about Kareem martin being a below average starter making meh starter money. Omg were doomed forever because Kareem Martin makes vet money. Let’s just ignore roster building from here out? What’s the point ? One so so bad contract doesn’t stop what needs to be done. Don’t sign a left tackle? Solder isn’t bad.Again, you guys wanted a rebuild and got one. Some of you expected way too much return for Beckham. I saw the posts all week you would think the giants were trading a franchise qb in his prime with some of you expecting 3-4 first round picks. We basically got 2 prime assets and a 3rd. That’s not bad. Let Beckham dominate for the browns. He’s a terrific player. We can still make out here with the extra draft capital.

i work in area without access to a phone Banks : 3/12/2019 9:11 pm : link this just blindsided me. I'm beyond shocked

RE: RE: I don’t understand BBI mattyblue : 3/12/2019 9:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328532 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





It wasn’t just Terps who wanted OBJ gone.



I also don’t get the whole ‘Eli must be cut now’ crowd. Why? That forces your hand in the draft. And the savings are there in 2020 when he comes off of the books.



I suspect OBJ not playing at the end of the season was a bigger deal than most realized.







The reason for it is there is a bonus due to Eli on 3/17. If the Giants are going to go nowhere this year (and they aren't), I'd rather get a jump on finding the new QB. And it might not force your hand if you trade a 2nd rounder for Rosen (which is probably a fair trade). Get a year with Rosen, see if he's worth keeping. He's cheap, he's talented, and the Giants aren't going anywhere anyway. If he busts, you go all in for a 2020 QB. But keeping Eli this year literally does nothing but give him a farewell tour.



Totally 100% agree. In comment 14328583 Matt in SGS said:Totally 100% agree.

Per Bob Papa a few min ago.... EricJ : 3/12/2019 9:11 pm : link 1. he is not surprised...

2. there is no "I" in the word "team"

3. OBJ's luke warm response about being in NY right after the Giants gave him $90 million.

4. OBJ is a hard worker. Tries hard in games and in practice

5. He thinks both Shurmur and DG did not feel that OBJ was going to be the "team guy" that the need.

6. DG is trying to clean up 7 years of bad drafts

7. Remember, DG was the director of player personnel during our last 2 superbowls. He has a plan.

8. He has no idea what DG is thinking about the #6 pick.

RE: honestly Sammo85 : 3/12/2019 9:11 pm : link

Quote: the more I think about this, the Giants looked at the 2019 season and realized they aren't going to compete this year.



When you look at Odell, his recent injury history, and the AB situation/haul, it would appear Gettleman and Mara decided it was time to pull the trigger a year too early, instead of a year too late. Maybe all the SF rumors were to get the "best" deal out of Cleveland.



But honestly, if the Giants are going to go into 2019, realizing that this is the year to reset all of it, they can't keep Eli. You must get something out of this year. Either by trading for Rosen or drafting a QB and starting him. The "Kansas City model" works when you are a playoff team looking to continue a run on the fly. This is a double digit loss team. I just hope they aren't packaging those picks to move up to get Haskins, but I have a sick feeling that's what they are going to do. Trotting Eli out there right now is delaying the whole point. If you are going to nuke this thing, then blow it all up and hand the keys to a new QB and Saquon.



If they trade up for Haskins they are stupid. No team ahead of us is taking him. It’s highly likely if we pass on him at 6 he could slip into the 20s.

In comment 14328480 Matt in SGS said:If they trade up for Haskins they are stupid. No team ahead of us is taking him. It’s highly likely if we pass on him at 6 he could slip into the 20s.

I’m bothered by the lack of value it seems we got for the trade aka dbrny : 3/12/2019 9:11 pm : link But, if you’re in a bad relationship and you’re forced to sell, ultimately you will get what buyers are willing to pay. Headcase diva with world class potential, but slowed by a suspect ankle and was clearly making on the field business decisions...and you’re eating a big contract. Lot of red flags.

proof of his value bc4life : 3/12/2019 9:11 pm : link Brown's are a lot better because of this trade, Giants a lot worse.

RE: You guys wanted a rebuild christian : 3/12/2019 9:11 pm : link

Quote: You got one. Don’t worry and obsess so much about the qb when the right kid comes along and springs free in the draft the giants will take him. Don’t over think it. The rebuild is in full swing don’t think for a second the giants aren’t looking to get younger and cheaper at qb. Honestly I’m shocked and annoyed at all the negative attention Eli has gotten his entire career especially now but I digress.



If Eli is the quarterback this year -- you'll be able to live the negative attention in real time as he exits his career on 3 straight last place teams. In comment 14328520 djm said:If Eli is the quarterback this year -- you'll be able to live the negative attention in real time as he exits his career on 3 straight last place teams.

Matt in sgs idiotsavant : 3/12/2019 9:12 pm : link What keeping Manning for a year does is it allows you to not use pieces towards QB...for one more year.



Seems to me that they are looking to push the DL, OL and LBs over the top, majorly emphasis, and address the 'talent' next year.



We have a haul right now, even after the guard get.

RE: honestly Bill L : 3/12/2019 9:13 pm : link

Quote: the more I think about this, the Giants looked at the 2019 season and realized they aren't going to compete this year.



When you look at Odell, his recent injury history, and the AB situation/haul, it would appear Gettleman and Mara decided it was time to pull the trigger a year too early, instead of a year too late. Maybe all the SF rumors were to get the "best" deal out of Cleveland.



But honestly, if the Giants are going to go into 2019, realizing that this is the year to reset all of it, they can't keep Eli. You must get something out of this year. Either by trading for Rosen or drafting a QB and starting him. The "Kansas City model" works when you are a playoff team looking to continue a run on the fly. This is a double digit loss team. I just hope they aren't packaging those picks to move up to get Haskins, but I have a sick feeling that's what they are going to do. Trotting Eli out there right now is delaying the whole point. If you are going to nuke this thing, then blow it all up and hand the keys to a new QB and Saquon.



If that’s the case, then the strategic thing to do is to go with Lauletta. They would get dreck this year at the cost of giving up usable assets to build a whole roster. The QB payoff in 2020 is logarithmically higher and we’re setting the ducks up so that we wouldn’t even need to trade to move up to snag one of the big 3 (or 4). In comment 14328480 Matt in SGS said:If that’s the case, then the strategic thing to do is to go with Lauletta. They would get dreck this year at the cost of giving up usable assets to build a whole roster. The QB payoff in 2020 is logarithmically higher and we’re setting the ducks up so that we wouldn’t even need to trade to move up to snag one of the big 3 (or 4).

RE: Per Bob Papa a few min ago.... Greg from LI : 3/12/2019 9:13 pm : link

Quote: 1. he is not surprised...

2. there is no "I" in the word "team"

3. OBJ's luke warm response about being in NY right after the Giants gave him $90 million.

4. OBJ is a hard worker. Tries hard in games and in practice

5. He thinks both Shurmur and DG did not feel that OBJ was going to be the "team guy" that the need.

6. DG is trying to clean up 7 years of bad drafts

7. Remember, DG was the director of player personnel during our last 2 superbowls. He has a plan.

8. He has no idea what DG is thinking about the #6 pick.



It's hard to think of two people in the NFL whose opinions carry less weight than Pat Shurmur's loser ass and Doddering Dave. In comment 14328649 EricJ said:It's hard to think of two people in the NFL whose opinions carry less weight than Pat Shurmur's loser ass and Doddering Dave.

I also see a lot of people mocking the giants signing of Beckham now. djm : 3/12/2019 9:13 pm : link What’s the alternative? Giants let Beckham walk and get nothing at all?



This is exactly why I wanted the giants to sign Beckham. Either keep him or get assets in return. Some of you are holding DGs feet to the fire becsuse he signed Beckham??? I think it was a brilliant move. We paid money for draft picks and peppers. What’s wrong with that?

RE: RE: ... christian : 3/12/2019 9:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328282 christian said:





Quote:





Clearly the Giants ownership is on board with this -- but when the dust settles, history will treat last offseason as one of the real disasters for the New York Giants.



Gettleman spent in excess of 100M dollars for less than a season of OBJ, the back end of Solder's career, Kareem Martin, and a bunch of no ones.



An organization had never misread a situation as poorly as the Giants did with Beckham.



Even coming off a broken leg the Giants could have gotten the same type of compensation last year, and not eaten the money with the new contract.







You’re reaching. Who the hell cares about Kareem martin being a below average starter making meh starter money. Omg were doomed forever because Kareem Martin makes vet money. Let’s just ignore roster building from here out? What’s the point ? One so so bad contract doesn’t stop what needs to be done. Don’t sign a left tackle? Solder isn’t bad.



Again, you guys wanted a rebuild and got one. Some of you expected way too much return for Beckham. I saw the posts all week you would think the giants were trading a franchise qb in his prime with some of you expecting 3-4 first round picks. We basically got 2 prime assets and a 3rd. That’s not bad. Let Beckham dominate for the browns. He’s a terrific player. We can still make out here with the extra draft capital.



Do you think Dave Gettleman had a good offseason in UFA last season? In comment 14328641 djm said:Do you think Dave Gettleman had a good offseason in UFA last season?

RE: RE: Wanted more money montanagiant : 3/12/2019 9:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328570 Giantimistic said:





Quote:





NFL network just reported Odell wanted more money after ab deal.







Probably wanted more of it guaranteed If true then DG did absolutely the correct thing in getting what he could out of him In comment 14328588 jeff57 said:If true then DG did absolutely the correct thing in getting what he could out of him

I am so confused about this dan518 : 3/12/2019 9:13 pm : link I don't know if i should be happy about this or pissed off. right now i'm more pissed off. it feels like if you had a brand new Ferrari and you just crashed it and have no insurance. WHY GOD WHY!!!!!

Probably best athlete Giants ever had NNJ Tom : 3/12/2019 9:13 pm : link But the dude was head case. Sorry Snowflakes, I haven't gotten over his playoff flop. Giving him that huge deal made him even wackier.



He's the Browns problem now. I'm stoked to get Peppers.



Return to your rants. I can't wait to see the draft haul. If they pick anywhere near last years success, the Giants will be turned around quickly, while the Browns will be a side show.

I don't know exactly what the coaching staff was thinking ... Brown_Hornet : 3/12/2019 9:13 pm : link ... When they decided to make this trade but they certainly got ample compensation.



Love Peppers!



Sure seems to me like management is using everything at their disposal to build the roster.



Do BeckShepEli : 3/12/2019 9:14 pm : link We sign Golden Tate or Tyrell Williams? I understand Barkley is the offense but this WR Corp is not good

RE: Great trade and comp for Jints Central... Bill L : 3/12/2019 9:14 pm : link

Quote: Have to give Gettleman credit here. Smart move to get younger and change this toxic culture.



Frankly, I can't believe how good the comp is. Just outstanding.



Next stop...adios Eli.



You’re reflexive contrarianism seems to also be couple to an inability to determine value. In comment 14328537 bw in dc said:You’re reflexive contrarianism seems to also be couple to an inability to determine value.

RE: RE: Per Bob Papa a few min ago.... mattyblue : 3/12/2019 9:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328649 EricJ said:





Quote:





1. he is not surprised...

2. there is no "I" in the word "team"

3. OBJ's luke warm response about being in NY right after the Giants gave him $90 million.

4. OBJ is a hard worker. Tries hard in games and in practice

5. He thinks both Shurmur and DG did not feel that OBJ was going to be the "team guy" that the need.

6. DG is trying to clean up 7 years of bad drafts

7. Remember, DG was the director of player personnel during our last 2 superbowls. He has a plan.

8. He has no idea what DG is thinking about the #6 pick.







It's hard to think of two people in the NFL whose opinions carry less weight than Pat Shurmur's loser ass and Doddering Dave.



Once again Papa blindly agrees with anything the Giants do. In comment 14328675 Greg from LI said:Once again Papa blindly agrees with anything the Giants do.

RE: RE: I really don't get all the bellyaching... BleedBlue : 3/12/2019 9:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328614 bw in dc said:





Quote:





We got another 1st in great draft with defense.



A young, promising, play-making defender in Peppers.



And a solid third round pick where you can always find talent.



Frankly, I think Gettleman fleeced the Browns.









Peppers isn't a thing.





LMFAO. fleeced the browns? YOU ARE LITERALLY THE ONLY MORON ON EARTH SAYING THAT RIGHT NOW YOU FUCKING TWAT In comment 14328636 Ten Ton Hammer said:LMFAO. fleeced the browns? YOU ARE LITERALLY THE ONLY MORON ON EARTH SAYING THAT RIGHT NOW YOU FUCKING TWAT

RE: Matt in sgs Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 9:15 pm : link

Quote: What keeping Manning for a year does is it allows you to not use pieces towards QB...for one more year.



Seems to me that they are looking to push the DL, OL and LBs over the top, majorly emphasis, and address the 'talent' next year.



We have a haul right now, even after the guard get.



Any win in 2019 also makes it more expensive to use pieces toward a QB, when the entire league knows you need and want a QB. In comment 14328667 idiotsavant said:Any win in 2019 also makes it more expensive to use pieces toward a QB, when the entire league knows you need and want a QB.

RE: RE: I really don't get all the bellyaching... bw in dc : 3/12/2019 9:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328614 bw in dc said:





Quote:





We got another 1st in great draft with defense.



A young, promising, play-making defender in Peppers.



And a solid third round pick where you can always find talent.



Frankly, I think Gettleman fleeced the Browns.







It's from that we didn't get nearly enough. Even DG defenders such as FMiC has said the same thing.



I'm fine with trading Beckham. But one first round pick, and that being the 17th pick, is very, very disappointing.



What's wrong with the 17th pick in this draft? A draft loaded with excellent prospects on both sides of the line. This draft is sooooo deep with defense that you could not draft any offensive players in round one and STILL get an excellent defensive prospect. And now we have two first round picks in this same draft. Or you kidding me?



In comment 14328631 Dave in Hoboken said:What's wrong with the 17th pick in this draft? A draft loaded with excellent prospects on both sides of the line. This draft is sooooo deep with defense that you could not draft any offensive players in round one and STILL get an excellent defensive prospect. And now we have two first round picks in this same draft. Or you kidding me?

RE: RE: RE: RE: What does Odell’s trade have to do BBelle21 : 3/12/2019 9:15 pm : link Yeah, Eli won with lesser receivers in his prime. Odell helped extend Eli's career. It blows my mind that you continue you to view him as the same player he was 8 years ago.



Also, Plax, Toomer, Cruz and Nicks were good receivers. Now he is washed up and has a decent slot receiver and a tweener tight end with mediocre hands. Good luck Eli. [/quote]



I am now and will always be adamant that Eli needs protection. Not cosmetics. He has a run game now and Gettleman is fixing the Oline. It’s clear the franchise has transitioned away from Odell and toward Barkley, post Eli. Barkley and an Oline will be a young QBs best friend once Eli retires. My feeling is that Eli will be here a couple of more years and that he himself has lost NOTHING significant in his game.

There’s no I in team? jeff57 : 3/12/2019 9:16 pm : link I never heard that before.

So what's the pick list right now? idiotsavant : 3/12/2019 9:16 pm : link 6

17

37

64

2 4s

3 5s

A 6

A 7



?

RE: RE: RE: I really don't get all the bellyaching... Dave in Hoboken : 3/12/2019 9:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328631 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14328614 bw in dc said:





Quote:





We got another 1st in great draft with defense.



A young, promising, play-making defender in Peppers.



And a solid third round pick where you can always find talent.



Frankly, I think Gettleman fleeced the Browns.







It's from that we didn't get nearly enough. Even DG defenders such as FMiC has said the same thing.



I'm fine with trading Beckham. But one first round pick, and that being the 17th pick, is very, very disappointing.







What's wrong with the 17th pick in this draft? A draft loaded with excellent prospects on both sides of the line. This draft is sooooo deep with defense that you could not draft any offensive players in round one and STILL get an excellent defensive prospect. And now we have two first round picks in this same draft. Or you kidding me?





There's nothing wrong per se with the 17th pick. There is when it's the best pick, and only first round pick, we just got for one of the best players in the league at 25 years old. In comment 14328701 bw in dc said:There's nothing wrong per se with the 17th pick. There is when it's the best pick, and only first round pick, we just got for one of the best players in the league at 25 years old.

RE: Do TommyWiseau : 3/12/2019 9:16 pm : link

Quote: We sign Golden Tate or Tyrell Williams? I understand Barkley is the offense but this WR Corp is not good



Golden Tate is trash, Tyrell Williams I like a lot. He is a playmaker In comment 14328691 BeckShepEli said:Golden Tate is trash, Tyrell Williams I like a lot. He is a playmaker

RE: So what's the pick list right now? ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 3/12/2019 9:16 pm : link

Quote: 6

17

37

64

2 4s

3 5s

A 6

A 7



?



95, not 64. In comment 14328714 idiotsavant said:95, not 64.

Section XBRONX : 3/12/2019 9:16 pm : link you know shit about football if you think Peppers blows

RE: RE: Great trade and comp for Jints Central... bw in dc : 3/12/2019 9:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328537 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Have to give Gettleman credit here. Smart move to get younger and change this toxic culture.



Frankly, I can't believe how good the comp is. Just outstanding.



Next stop...adios Eli.







You’re reflexive contrarianism seems to also be couple to an inability to determine value.



There is real world value than there is BBI value. Undoubtedly, the latter is fantasy land. In comment 14328697 Bill L said:There is real world value than there is BBI value. Undoubtedly, the latter is fantasy land.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What does Odell’s trade have to do Greg from LI : 3/12/2019 9:17 pm : link

Quote:

I am now and will always be adamant that Eli needs protection. Not cosmetics. He has a run game now and Gettleman is fixing the Oline. It’s clear the franchise has transitioned away from Odell and toward Barkley, post Eli. Barkley and an Oline will be a young QBs best friend once Eli retires. My feeling is that Eli will be here a couple of more years and that he himself has lost NOTHING significant in his game.



Go to bed, Olivia In comment 14328702 BBelle21 said:Go to bed, Olivia

RE: Per Bob Papa a few min ago.... BBelle21 : 3/12/2019 9:17 pm : link

Quote: 1. he is not surprised...

2. there is no "I" in the word "team"

3. OBJ's luke warm response about being in NY right after the Giants gave him $90 million.

4. OBJ is a hard worker. Tries hard in games and in practice

5. He thinks both Shurmur and DG did not feel that OBJ was going to be the "team guy" that the need.

6. DG is trying to clean up 7 years of bad drafts

7. Remember, DG was the director of player personnel during our last 2 superbowls. He has a plan.

8. He has no idea what DG is thinking about the #6 pick.



Thank you for sharing this In comment 14328649 EricJ said:Thank you for sharing this

The Boat Devour the Day : 3/12/2019 9:17 pm : link That is when the beginning of the end kicked off for OBJ.

On the surface OBJ appeared like a good dude but there is no doubt it was all about him. When Barkley was drafted and became the star last year OBJ was done. He was not THE guy anymore. Also I wonder if he lost step as to me last year I did not see that special explosiveness he showed in year 1 and 2.....it was that or he was dogging it for business reasons.

I am ok with the trade, would really be ok if we got a #1 in 2020 also as I believe that was key to this and the rebuild. I think DG blew that.



The plan is to build the OL and I am sure draft heavy on D to be younger and faster. The issue and piece that is still missing is the QB. DG better not F it up. Everything is contingent on it.



OBJ is just another Diva Me head case just like AB. Teams and locker rooms are better off without them.

What I can’t stand about the people arguing that we got a fair NoGainDayne : 3/12/2019 9:17 pm : link return here as a result of our issues with him.



Our owner didn’t have to come out and insult him this year to pour fuel on that fire. All these leaks about thinking he quits not liking his chracter. All of that is just shooting yourself in the foot.



You think that? Great. Stay silent and trade him.

So much winning in Beckham era! Emlen'sGremlins : 3/12/2019 9:17 pm : link Going to miss all of his huge post season moments!

If we do this right idiotsavant : 3/12/2019 9:18 pm : link This team will be very ready for a new QB by 2020

RE: I'm thinking the Giants, like me, really like santacruzom : 3/12/2019 9:18 pm : link

Quote: Corey Coleman.



This is the key factor NOBODY is talking about yet.



To be fair, why would anyone talk about Corey freaking Coleman? In comment 14328402 KWALL2 said:To be fair, why would anyone talk about Corey freaking Coleman?

RE: RE: It's a two year process Beer Man : 3/12/2019 9:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328569 idiotsavant said:





Quote:





I'm thinking a dramatic attack on the draft market for defenders. DL and LBs. Dramatic.



Also A high quality OL piece or two.



And you guys have just to wait -one season- for your two big offense moves.



One season.







They could have done this a year ago. A year ago he was in his contract year. If you don't like today's trade, it would have been worse. In comment 14328605 Ten Ton Hammer said:A year ago he was in his contract year. If you don't like today's trade, it would have been worse.

RE: Wanted more money eclipz928 : 3/12/2019 9:18 pm : link

Quote: NFL network just reported Odell wanted more money after ab deal.

That's wasn't "reported". I was watching NFL Network - it was suggested* by Rappaport that Beckham could use the trade to leverage The Browns in to increasing his guaranteed money just as Antonio Brown did. There's no indication that he asked the Giants for more money. In comment 14328570 Giantimistic said:That's wasn't "reported". I was watching NFL Network - it was suggested* by Rappaport that Beckham could use the trade to leverage The Browns in to increasing his guaranteed money just as Antonio Brown did. There's no indication that he asked the Giants for more money.

RE: I also see a lot of people mocking the giants signing of Beckham now. the mike : 3/12/2019 9:19 pm : link

Quote: What’s the alternative? Giants let Beckham walk and get nothing at all?



This is exactly why I wanted the giants to sign Beckham. Either keep him or get assets in return. Some of you are holding DGs feet to the fire becsuse he signed Beckham??? I think it was a brilliant move. We paid money for draft picks and peppers. What’s wrong with that?





This is exactly the point - Giants handled this situation perfectly. Unlike the Steelers who look like bumbling idiots right now... And now we are learning that Odell wanted more money again after the AB trade? Good gracious... and good riddance...



And good for David Gettleman for having the courage to do this... In comment 14328678 djm said:This is exactly the point - Giants handled this situation perfectly. Unlike the Steelers who look like bumbling idiots right now... And now we are learning that Odell wanted more money again after the AB trade? Good gracious... and good riddance...And good for David Gettleman for having the courage to do this...

Maybe Odell was as awful mattyblue : 3/12/2019 9:19 pm : link as they will try to make him out to be, even if you didn’t like him you have to understand that there must have been better trades out there. This stinks of desperation as does everything Gettleman does.

Gettleman doesn't make this trade Chip : 3/12/2019 9:19 pm : link without an ok from Mara and Tisch. I also wonder if not playing at the end of the year had something to do with this. Just speculating

Is there any cap mushroom : 3/12/2019 9:19 pm : link relief with this move?



RE: Per Bob Papa a few min ago.... bluepepper : 3/12/2019 9:19 pm : link

Quote: 1. he is not surprised...

2. there is no "I" in the word "team"

3. OBJ's luke warm response about being in NY right after the Giants gave him $90 million.

4. OBJ is a hard worker. Tries hard in games and in practice

5. He thinks both Shurmur and DG did not feel that OBJ was going to be the "team guy" that the need.

6. DG is trying to clean up 7 years of bad drafts

7. Remember, DG was the director of player personnel during our last 2 superbowls. He has a plan.

8. He has no idea what DG is thinking about the #6 pick.

No "I" in team - that's the level of sophistication our front office is working on. God help us. In comment 14328649 EricJ said:No "I" in team - that's the level of sophistication our front office is working on. God help us.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What does Odell’s trade have to do BBelle21 : 3/12/2019 9:19 pm : link

[quote] In comment 14328702 BBelle21 said:





Quote:







I am now and will always be adamant that Eli needs protection. Not cosmetics. He has a run game now and Gettleman is fixing the Oline. It’s clear the franchise has transitioned away from Odell and toward Barkley, post Eli. Barkley and an Oline will be a young QBs best friend once Eli retires. My feeling is that Eli will be here a couple of more years and that he himself has lost NOTHING significant in his game.







Go to bed, Olivia [/quote



Then turn off the lights and can it In comment 14328729 Greg from LI said:[quote] In comment 14328702 BBelle21 said:Quote:I am now and will always be adamant that Eli needs protection. Not cosmetics. He has a run game now and Gettleman is fixing the Oline. It’s clear the franchise has transitioned away from Odell and toward Barkley, post Eli. Barkley and an Oline will be a young QBs best friend once Eli retires. My feeling is that Eli will be here a couple of more years and that he himself has lost NOTHING significant in his game.Go to bed, Olivia [/quoteThen turn off the lights and can it

Current WRs on Roster malslayer : 3/12/2019 9:19 pm : link Per BBI's Roster Section



87 Sterling Shepard WR 5-10 201 26

19 Corey Coleman WR 5-11 185 25

80 Jawill Davis WR 6-0 193 24

15 Quadree Henderson WR 5-8 192 23

84 Alonzo Russell WR 6-3 206 27

?? Brittan Golden WR 5-11 186 31



Besides our slot reciever Shepard, ... yea I got nothing to add.



Maybe Coleman moves up to the 1.



Season ticket holder pissed right here.

RE: RE: honestly Matt M. : 3/12/2019 9:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328480 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





the more I think about this, the Giants looked at the 2019 season and realized they aren't going to compete this year.



When you look at Odell, his recent injury history, and the AB situation/haul, it would appear Gettleman and Mara decided it was time to pull the trigger a year too early, instead of a year too late. Maybe all the SF rumors were to get the "best" deal out of Cleveland.



But honestly, if the Giants are going to go into 2019, realizing that this is the year to reset all of it, they can't keep Eli. You must get something out of this year. Either by trading for Rosen or drafting a QB and starting him. The "Kansas City model" works when you are a playoff team looking to continue a run on the fly. This is a double digit loss team. I just hope they aren't packaging those picks to move up to get Haskins, but I have a sick feeling that's what they are going to do. Trotting Eli out there right now is delaying the whole point. If you are going to nuke this thing, then blow it all up and hand the keys to a new QB and Saquon.







If that’s the case, then the strategic thing to do is to go with Lauletta. They would get dreck this year at the cost of giving up usable assets to build a whole roster. The QB payoff in 2020 is logarithmically higher and we’re setting the ducks up so that we wouldn’t even need to trade to move up to snag one of the big 3 (or 4). And we would have wasted at least the first 2 years of Barkley's career in doing so. In comment 14328673 Bill L said:And we would have wasted at least the first 2 years of Barkley's career in doing so.

Interesting details crick n NC : 3/12/2019 9:20 pm : link Emerging. I guess depending on what side you take will determine what you decide to believe

RE: RE: RE: It's a two year process Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 9:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328605 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14328569 idiotsavant said:





Quote:





I'm thinking a dramatic attack on the draft market for defenders. DL and LBs. Dramatic.



Also A high quality OL piece or two.



And you guys have just to wait -one season- for your two big offense moves.



One season.







They could have done this a year ago.



A year ago he was in his contract year. If you don't like today's trade, it would have been worse.



If the goal was always to tear everything down anyway, what was the point? In comment 14328746 Beer Man said:If the goal was always to tear everything down anyway, what was the point?

Laughable return NYerInMA : 3/12/2019 9:21 pm : link WTF are they thinking?

RE: RE: RE: honestly Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 9:21 pm : link

Quote:

And we would have wasted at least the first 2 years of Barkley's career in doing so.



Which they will be doing anyway. In comment 14328785 Matt M. said:Which they will be doing anyway.

I’m a season ticket holder too djm : 3/12/2019 9:21 pm : link Been pissed for the better part of this decade. This doesn’t piss me off.

It's also quite possible... Brown_Hornet : 3/12/2019 9:21 pm : link ... That BBI does not know exactly what the giants have at wide receiver.

RE: It's also quite possible... Ten Ton Hammer : 3/12/2019 9:22 pm : link

Quote: ... That BBI does not know exactly what the giants have at wide receiver.





Have we not all seen plenty of Russell Shepard and Corey Coleman? Sterling has had plenty of time as the default #1 WR thanks to injury. In comment 14328802 Brown_Hornet said:Have we not all seen plenty of Russell Shepard and Corey Coleman? Sterling has had plenty of time as the default #1 WR thanks to injury.

Balls rocco8112 : 3/12/2019 9:23 pm : link that's what it took to make this deal. I think it is for the best myself. I am bias in that WR is the least important position on a football team. You want a functional wr corps which can threaten the defnese in many ways and id reliable catching the ball.



Never build your team around an individual WR. Especially a WR with the diva gene that is also not physically large and has become injury prone (his fault or not). Don't flip out, this move will be best long term.



My favorite Beckham game was the one many revile him for. When he acted like a child and stopped doing his job to target the opposing CB in that 2015 Carolina game. He should have been tossed, and it was a sign of his wierd mental state. Thing is, Coughlin knew his ass was on the line and needed wins. He left Beckham in and if memory serves, Beckham fucking lit up the Panthers and the Giants roared back. Of course the defense blew it. That was a great performance though once he started doing his job again.



I do wish that one handed catch in a loss against Dallas never happened though. It launched him to stardom and to levels you should have to earn by actually winning. It just threw things off somehow.



Lowest moments, partying on a boat before the biggest game of hia career, running out shirtless in Green Bay like a fucking idiot prior to going out and shitting the bed in the game itself, and last season going on an interview and shitting on NY within a month of being paid 90 million. I am sure the owners loved that.



I support the move.









RE: So much winning in Beckham era! NNJ Tom : 3/12/2019 9:23 pm : link

Quote: Going to miss all of his huge post season moments!



^^^^^

This In comment 14328740 Emlen'sGremlins said:^^^^^This

RE: If we do this right BBelle21 : 3/12/2019 9:23 pm : link

Quote: This team will be very ready for a new QB by 2020



Always got the sense that Gettleman was targeting the 2020 QBs. There are so many holes on this roster thanks to Marc Ross and co.’s incompetence. In comment 14328741 idiotsavant said:Always got the sense that Gettleman was targeting the 2020 QBs. There are so many holes on this roster thanks to Marc Ross and co.’s incompetence.

RE: RE: Per Bob Papa a few min ago.... EricJ : 3/12/2019 9:23 pm : link

Quote:



No "I" in team - that's the level of sophistication our front office is working on. God help us.



Obviously that was just a simplification and is just an easy to understand way to say that they want players who put the team first. Teams that are not playing for each other, sacrificing for each other and are united in the locker room do not win too many championships.

In comment 14328766 bluepepper said:Obviously that was just a simplification and is just an easy to understand way to say that they want players who put the team first. Teams that are not playing for each other, sacrificing for each other and are united in the locker room do not win too many championships.

Breaking news WeekendLife56 : 3/12/2019 9:23 pm : link Stapler received in deal was in fact an authentic swingline (red)



AND:

Trump is catering fast food for the team, Kate mara wants motherfucking double d's....and midget throwing is scheduled to begin at 10pm.

RE: RE: RE: I really don't get all the bellyaching... santacruzom : 3/12/2019 9:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328631 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14328614 bw in dc said:





Quote:





We got another 1st in great draft with defense.



A young, promising, play-making defender in Peppers.



And a solid third round pick where you can always find talent.



Frankly, I think Gettleman fleeced the Browns.







It's from that we didn't get nearly enough. Even DG defenders such as FMiC has said the same thing.



I'm fine with trading Beckham. But one first round pick, and that being the 17th pick, is very, very disappointing.







What's wrong with the 17th pick in this draft? A draft loaded with excellent prospects on both sides of the line. This draft is sooooo deep with defense that you could not draft any offensive players in round one and STILL get an excellent defensive prospect. And now we have two first round picks in this same draft. Or you kidding me?





Oof.



You're *really* not going to feel well when we trade both those firsts to move up and get Haskins. In comment 14328701 bw in dc said:Oof.You're *really* not going to feel well when we trade both those firsts to move up and get Haskins.

RE: Is there any cap jeff57 : 3/12/2019 9:23 pm : link

Quote: relief with this move?



This year 4 million. In comment 14328765 mushroom said:This year 4 million.

Why the surprise? Reese's Pieces : 3/12/2019 9:24 pm : link DG tossed out four defensive starters: JPP, Snacks, Vernon and Collins and hadn't replaced any of them with a player as good or better. These four players all found immediate starting jobs on their new teams.



DG threw out both defensive edge rushers, as well as the League's best known one man run defense up the middle and the Giants' pass rush, which is second only to quarterback in cost.



It would have taken years to replace both the quarterback and the pass rush. DG, having created so many holes in the defense, and having not addressed QB last year, had no choice but to find a shortcut to finishing the roster.

The Giants will be better off AnnapolisMike : 3/12/2019 9:24 pm : link Show me one team that has done anything building around a WR. You don't need a great WR to win.

RE: So much winning in Beckham era! Dave in Hoboken : 3/12/2019 9:24 pm : link

Quote: Going to miss all of his huge post season moments!



Get used to even more losing. In comment 14328740 Emlen'sGremlins said:Get used to even more losing.

To me it's Jon in NYC : 3/12/2019 9:25 pm : link pretty simple. The Giants won't be competitive for another two years at least. At that point Odell will be 28 and have however many more injuries. You think he's going to be happy continuing to lose?



Also he's been the guy the past few years and they have 1 playoff appearance and 0 wins to show for it.



He's a great player, but not vital to a winning team.



Cut Eli, rest Saquon, suck it up. Draft Tua, and have a real rebuild with Tua and Saquon at the help.

Blame Gettlemen if you want HomerJones45 : 3/12/2019 9:25 pm : link but he doesn't do this deal without Mara's approval.



Beckham didn't want to be here and AB was a bad example.



Giants got some measure of revenge shipping him to Cleveland when Beckham wanted to be on the west coast.



Now the pressure is on Gettlemen to have a good draft and do something with the salary savings.

Worst move in Giants history 90.Cal : 3/12/2019 9:25 pm : link I'm done. I won't watch this year. Fuck Gettleman. The Browns better add next years first when this thing goes official tomorrow.



Browns will win a Superbowl with Baker and Odell... they might win a few Lombardi's...

RE: To me it's Jon in NYC : 3/12/2019 9:25 pm : link

Quote: pretty simple. The Giants won't be competitive for another two years at least. At that point Odell will be 28 and have however many more injuries. You think he's going to be happy continuing to lose?



Also he's been the guy the past few years and they have 1 playoff appearance and 0 wins to show for it.



He's a great player, but not vital to a winning team.



Cut Eli, rest Saquon, suck it up. Draft Tua, and have a real rebuild with Tua and Saquon at the help.



*helm In comment 14328854 Jon in NYC said:*helm

Barkley ran wild with Odell injured gtt350 : 3/12/2019 9:26 pm : link think outside the box,this panic is hilarious. DG knows exactly what he is doing. We can go in many directions now, this isn't Reece drafting.

Peppers is the proven 2nd 1st round pick for Odell. Curtis Riley isn't back there anymore

RE: RE: Matt in sgs Bill L : 3/12/2019 9:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328667 idiotsavant said:





Quote:





What keeping Manning for a year does is it allows you to not use pieces towards QB...for one more year.



Seems to me that they are looking to push the DL, OL and LBs over the top, majorly emphasis, and address the 'talent' next year.



We have a haul right now, even after the guard get.







Any win in 2019 also makes it more expensive to use pieces toward a QB, when the entire league knows you need and want a QB.



There are a minimum of three qbs next year better than anything available this year (including Rosen’s hematoma). Even before the trade we were well-positioned to claim one of them. Now, we’re prettty much guaranteed that. It would be crazy to just give away assets that can bolster the team by filling more holes. In comment 14328700 Ten Ton Hammer said:There are a minimum of three qbs next year better than anything available this year (including Rosen’s hematoma). Even before the trade we were well-positioned to claim one of them. Now, we’re prettty much guaranteed that. It would be crazy to just give away assets that can bolster the team by filling more holes.

1st and a 3rd and a good Safety kes722 : 3/12/2019 9:27 pm : link For a all world player sounds kinda shitty



But...



then you add the issues..



Then you add that he has NEVER PLAYED A FULL SEASON.



Then you add that he openly doesn't want to be here and never did.



OBJ is a great player but he isnt LT, he isnt Jerry rice, he is an often injured head case



it's a good trade





Does this mean Giants move Engram to WR... M.S. : 3/12/2019 9:27 pm : link

...and maybe Draft another TE?

There's a lot.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/12/2019 9:27 pm : link



Quote: This stinks of desperation as does everything Gettleman does.



We've been a bad team for a while. If DG isn't desperate to change things, then I'm not sure what you want.



This is the rebuild people wanted. And of course it is desperation. If it wasn't, we'd be sitting on our hands and people would bitch about that too. of things to bitch and moan about, but isn't this exactly what should happen??We've been a bad team for a while. If DG isn't desperate to change things, then I'm not sure what you want.This is the rebuild people wanted. And of course it is desperation. If it wasn't, we'd be sitting on our hands and people would bitch about that too.

RE: Worst move in Giants history JCin332 : 3/12/2019 9:27 pm : link

Quote: I'm done. I won't watch this year. Fuck Gettleman. The Browns better add next years first when this thing goes official tomorrow.



Browns will win a Superbowl with Baker and Odell... they might win a few Lombardi's...



Lmfao.. In comment 14328860 90.Cal said:Lmfao..

RE: I’m a season ticket holder too EricJ : 3/12/2019 9:27 pm : link

Quote: Been pissed for the better part of this decade. This doesn’t piss me off.



Same here. What has pissed me off was all of the bandaid moves over the years. Bullshit smoke and mirrors each off season to give the fans some false hope.



What is being lost in all of this is Odell did not want to play here anymore. He all but said it this off season after he signed his contract.



In comment 14328794 djm said:Same here. What has pissed me off was all of the bandaid moves over the years. Bullshit smoke and mirrors each off season to give the fans some false hope.What is being lost in all of this is Odell did not want to play here anymore. He all but said it this off season after he signed his contract.

... christian : 3/12/2019 9:31 pm : link I know there's a contingent of fans who live in a fantasy land where the cost of players doesn't impact how the roster is built, but just remember the Giants just paid 20m+ for 12 games.



If that's a good investment, awesome.



If you don't think the Giants could have gotten this type of deal last offseason fair enough.

lol Rflairr : 3/12/2019 9:31 pm : link Not even their first third round pick. Fire this idiot

Awsome!!!!!!!!!!!! chitt17 : 3/12/2019 9:32 pm : link Good picks!

Good Safety

Got rid of that huge contract.

Got rid of the distraction.



Agree with me or not.... I am so happy!



Seriously why would eli want to stay other than to finish a giant micky : 3/12/2019 9:33 pm : link ??

Finally PaulN : 3/12/2019 9:33 pm : link A team winning move. Thank God this stage of horror is over. The right QB, a good offensive line and a good defense, that is the formula today and it really has always been.

RE: Laughable return the mike : 3/12/2019 9:33 pm : link

Quote: WTF are they thinking?



They were thinking that they got a former first round draft pick in Peppers, a current year first pick and a current year third round pick for a guy who is about half as good as Antonio Brown, who by the way netted the Steelers only a current year third and a fifth two days ago... truly remarkable that Dorsey ante'd up this much value for the one person in the NFL who may be more of a diva than AB.... In comment 14328789 NYerInMA said:They were thinking that they got a former first round draft pick in Peppers, a current year first pick and a current year third round pick for a guy who is about half as good as Antonio Brown, who by the way netted the Steelers only a current year third and a fifth two days ago... truly remarkable that Dorsey ante'd up this much value for the one person in the NFL who may be more of a diva than AB....

An Utterly Terrible Trade... Vinny from Danbury : 3/12/2019 9:33 pm : link Ugh, this team and front office are laughingstocks of the league. Terrible compensation for a fantastic young player. a dead money hit that is devastating, and leave the offense with no WR's worth throwing to, in a draft devoid of top flight WR's. Brilliant move by Gettleman. If I'm Eli, I retire tomorrow. I friggin' hate this move. Mostly due to crap compensation. TWe'd be a far better team with Odell still on the roster than with this dungheap of a "haul". lol...

The initial shock is wearing off Matt M. : 3/12/2019 9:35 pm : link and so is some of the annoyance. To me, one thing imperative to making this a good deal is the Giants not taking it as an invitation to take a QB at #6 (or #19).



They also better significantly upgrade OC and RT. Zeitler was a good start in upgrading the OL, but they will need an exceptional OL to take support Barkley facing a loaded box every down.

We're in rebuild mode ChathamMark : 3/12/2019 9:35 pm : link Not unhappy with the results. It is what it is. We sold high in my opinion. Can't forget that Beckham lost 16 games to injury over the past two years. Now what we do in the Draft will tell the final story.

Dummy's PaulN : 3/12/2019 9:35 pm : link Are mad. Figures, they don't even know what good news is. This is great news, not good. Now a team can be built, not a fucking me team. Best move in years. But don't go by record since he has been here to measure, no, it wasn't his poor fault. Thank God this is over.

Fuck this stupid team Sonic Youth : 3/12/2019 9:36 pm : link Fuck gettleman. Fuck Mara for hiring him bc it's the "Giants way" or whatever the fuck he was thinking.



What an absolute trash return on the best offensive player this team has had since 19-fucking-25.



Future HOF receiver. 27. in his prime. for pick 17 (lol pugh 2.0 or whatever), a 3rd rounder, and a secondary player. Replace collins with jalen fucking ramsey and it's still a bad trade.



Fuck this team, what an awful trade. I texted my dad that we should sell our season tickets.



You wanted cap relief? Cut the corpse of eli. You needed a safety? tag landon collins and revisit next year.



gettleman is a fucking shitshow. fuck mara for hiring him, fuck gettleman for being so dumb.



OBJ, Nick Chubb, kareem hunt, baker, landry, and duke johnson jr out of the backfield. that browns offense is going to be humming.

A lot to unpack Thegratefulhead : 3/12/2019 9:36 pm : link There's a lot to unpack the first question you should ask is why? I think clearly there is information here that we are not privy to. Some things that I believe. I don't think OBJ wanted to be here anymore. I believe Glazer's source was OBJ himself. I believe this was the best offer Gettleman was going to get and the offers were going to get worse once OBJ started opening his mouth. I think Occam's razor is appropriate. You don't trade Hall of Fame caliber receivers for no reason. The simplest answer is OBJ wanted out sooner rather than later and DG got the best offer he could. I have more thoughts but I'm posting from my phone and it's difficult

RE: ... Sonic Youth : 3/12/2019 9:37 pm : link

Quote: I know there's a contingent of fans who live in a fantasy land where the cost of players doesn't impact how the roster is built, but just remember the Giants just paid 20m+ for 12 games.



If that's a good investment, awesome.



If you don't think the Giants could have gotten this type of deal last offseason fair enough. lol how someone could type this fucking post out when we pay eli as much money as we do In comment 14328930 christian said:lol how someone could type this fucking post out when we pay eli as much money as we do

Why the surprise? Reese's Pieces : 3/12/2019 9:37 pm : link DG tossed out four defensive starters: JPP, Snacks, Vernon and Collins and hadn't replaced any of them with a player as good or better. These four players all found immediate starting jobs on their new teams.



DG threw out both defensive edge rushers, as well as the League's best known one man run defense up the middle and the Giants' pass rush, which is second only to quarterback in cost.



It would have taken years to replace both the quarterback and the pass rush. DG, having created so many holes in the defense, and having not addressed QB last year, had no choice but to find a shortcut to finishing the roster.

Sorry FMiC RollBlue : 3/12/2019 9:37 pm : link people want the next franchise QB, and for that QB to have someone elite to throw to. Almost a certainty that the first 3 years of Barkley are now down the tubes. Could have had a third rounder for Collins last Fall and got nothing. Sorry, but companies go bankrupt with this kind of decision making from the top.

I am sick by the state of affairs Archer : 3/12/2019 9:38 pm : link I don’t know if I want my tickets anymore

I have had Giant tickets for over 35 years



I lived through the 1960 - 1970s



This is worse then the 70s

We lose Collins for nothing and Beckham for little more

They essentially replace Collins with Peppers and get a first for Beckham





The Giants are in rebuild but they passed on a quality QB last year

If they select a mediocre QB , Haskins, to fill a void Rather than an edge rusher I am done



They may as well trade Barkley



RE: We're in rebuild mode Sonic Youth : 3/12/2019 9:38 pm : link

Quote: Not unhappy with the results. It is what it is. We sold high in my opinion. Can't forget that Beckham lost 16 games to injury over the past two years. Now what we do in the Draft will tell the final story.



what? OBJ is 27 years old, middle of his prime. How can anyone say this is a rebuild when eli is at qb and we passed on a qb last year for a running back? What the fuck? this is a team that has no clue what it's doing. In comment 14328989 ChathamMark said:what? OBJ is 27 years old, middle of his prime. How can anyone say this is a rebuild when eli is at qb and we passed on a qb last year for a running back? What the fuck? this is a team that has no clue what it's doing.

had a long conversation with a Redskins fan.. bbfanva : 3/12/2019 9:38 pm : link we discussed they worst run NFL organizations. He felt it was a toss-up between the Jets and the Redskins with the Browns not too far behind. I leaned more towards the Redskins because of the direct corelation between Snyder and the fall of the team.

It looks like I might have spoken too soon because the Giants management might have just made some generational decisions.



Welcome back to the 70's. I just hope there is an LT type of reward at the end of this clusterflub.







RE: Balls joeinpa : 3/12/2019 9:39 pm : link

Quote: that's what it took to make this deal. I think it is for the best myself. I am bias in that WR is the least important position on a football team. You want a functional wr corps which can threaten the defnese in many ways and id reliable catching the ball.



Never build your team around an individual WR. Especially a WR with the diva gene that is also not physically large and has become injury prone (his fault or not). Don't flip out, this move will be best long term.



My favorite Beckham game was the one many revile him for. When he acted like a child and stopped doing his job to target the opposing CB in that 2015 Carolina game. He should have been tossed, and it was a sign of his wierd mental state. Thing is, Coughlin knew his ass was on the line and needed wins. He left Beckham in and if memory serves, Beckham fucking lit up the Panthers and the Giants roared back. Of course the defense blew it. That was a great performance though once he started doing his job again.



I do wish that one handed catch in a loss against Dallas never happened though. It launched him to stardom and to levels you should have to earn by actually winning. It just threw things off somehow.



Lowest moments, partying on a boat before the biggest game of hia career, running out shirtless in Green Bay like a fucking idiot prior to going out and shitting the bed in the game itself, and last season going on an interview and shitting on NY within a month of being paid 90 million. I am sure the owners loved that.



I support the move.



Nice post Roco, I don’t think Giants were ever going to win with him





In comment 14328821 rocco8112 said:

.... riceneggs : 3/12/2019 9:39 pm : link I'm hurt. I need a hug right now



Thanks for listening

RE: 1st and a 3rd and a good Safety Beer Man : 3/12/2019 9:41 pm : link

Quote: For a all world player sounds kinda shitty



But...



then you add the issues..



Then you add that he has NEVER PLAYED A FULL SEASON.



Then you add that he openly doesn't want to be here and never did.



OBJ is a great player but he isnt LT, he isnt Jerry rice, he is an often injured head case



it's a good trade

+1 In comment 14328880 kes722 said:+1

RE: Awsome!!!!!!!!!!!! TheMick7 : 3/12/2019 9:42 pm : link

Quote: Good picks!

Good Safety

Got rid of that huge contract.

Got rid of the distraction.



Agree with me or not.... I am so happy!



Only the 17th pick in the first round & the ABSOLUTE last pick(#95) in the 3rd round. He couldn't even get the Browns 1st 3rd round pick.I like Peppers but this is a major steal for the Browns. Why the rush? NFL Network just said he talked to ONE other team. There's a month plus until the draft-create a competition in the press,make fans of other teams clamor for their GM to trade for OBJ,make a Khalil Mack killing. Gettleman said he needed to be blown away. This was a light breeze! In comment 14328936 chitt17 said:Only the 17th pick in the first round & the ABSOLUTE last pick(#95) in the 3rd round. He couldn't even get the Browns 1st 3rd round pick.I like Peppers but this is a major steal for the Browns. Why the rush? NFL Network just said he talked to ONE other team. There's a month plus until the draft-create a competition in the press,make fans of other teams clamor for their GM to trade for OBJ,make a Khalil Mack killing. Gettleman said he needed to be blown away. This was a light breeze!

Umm.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/12/2019 9:42 pm : link



Quote: Could have had a third rounder for Collins last Fall and got nothing. we will likely still get a 3rd for him:

RE: Barkley ran wild with Odell injured Matt M. : 3/12/2019 9:42 pm : link

Quote: think outside the box,this panic is hilarious. DG knows exactly what he is doing. We can go in many directions now, this isn't Reece drafting.

Peppers is the proven 2nd 1st round pick for Odell. Curtis Riley isn't back there anymore He didn't run wild. He had 2 excellent games and 2 terrible games. And they were 1-3 in that span. In comment 14328866 gtt350 said:He didn't run wild. He had 2 excellent games and 2 terrible games. And they were 1-3 in that span.

The lingering question Matt in SGS : 3/12/2019 9:44 pm : link as we process all this. Why now? Why not in a few weeks or closer to the draft? What triggered this happening right now that the Giants couldn't have pushed the 49ers, who reportedly were dangling the #2 pick.



If the AB thing was the final straw, I imagine the Giants had a bidding war going on behind the scenes (at least I hope so). Maybe the SF stuff was bullshit to get this "best" offer.



But again, I have to think there is something else planned here, and yes, I'm looking at Eli's bonus on 3/17 and wondering if that's part of this.

RE: RE: Barkley ran wild with Odell injured BillKo : 3/12/2019 9:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328866 gtt350 said:





Quote:





think outside the box,this panic is hilarious. DG knows exactly what he is doing. We can go in many directions now, this isn't Reece drafting.

Peppers is the proven 2nd 1st round pick for Odell. Curtis Riley isn't back there anymore



He didn't run wild. He had 2 excellent games and 2 terrible games. And they were 1-3 in that span.



He also had terrible games at the beginning of the year with OBJ.



Improve the OL, the offense will be just fine.



By week's end, this trade will be looked upon as ultimately the right move. In comment 14329094 Matt M. said:He also had terrible games at the beginning of the year with OBJ.Improve the OL, the offense will be just fine.By week's end, this trade will be looked upon as ultimately the right move.

RE: RE: I also see a lot of people mocking the giants signing of Beckham now. clatterbuck : 3/12/2019 9:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328678 djm said:





Quote:





What’s the alternative? Giants let Beckham walk and get nothing at all?



This is exactly why I wanted the giants to sign Beckham. Either keep him or get assets in return. Some of you are holding DGs feet to the fire becsuse he signed Beckham??? I think it was a brilliant move. We paid money for draft picks and peppers. What’s wrong with that?









This is exactly the point - Giants handled this situation perfectly. Unlike the Steelers who look like bumbling idiots right now... And now we are learning that Odell wanted more money again after the AB trade? Good gracious... and good riddance...



And good for David Gettleman for having the courage to do this...



OBJ wanting more money is just speculation on NFL network

that this kind of situation could develop in wake of AB's contract. It's grossly unfair to say Beckham wanted more money. In comment 14328759 the mike said:OBJ wanting more money is just speculation on NFL networkthat this kind of situation could develop in wake of AB's contract. It's grossly unfair to say Beckham wanted more money.

I like this trade. cjohn2979 : 3/12/2019 9:47 pm : link OBJ is a great player but he also has some baggage. In 5 years he has only played one complete season. I have never noticed much difference in the offence when he wasn't playing. He has anger problems. He's fighting with a net or with a DB. The Paris shit looks bad. On top of all that he didnt seem to want to be with the Giants. We got and extra first and third round pick plus a good safety. Not sure how this will effect the salary cap but it may help there too. I just think this trade was good for both OBJ and the giants.

Many here thought OBJ was worth the trouble, but I guess the Giants Jim in Hoboken : 3/12/2019 9:47 pm : link feel differently. The fact is, if we aren’t winning, and Eli can’t get him the ball, OBJ was always going to be a distraction.



Still a bad trade, simply not enough in return. Didn’t get a pick for Collins was idiotic. Not getting two firsts for Odell was worse. Let’s see what they do with Eli now. If he stays, he’s absolutely holding the franchise hostage. To no fault of his own, but this fucking owner/GM/coach combo

Is a total disaster.



Now we have to watch Baker and Odell light the league up.

I feel like I am in Bizzarro world Boatie Warrant : 3/12/2019 9:47 pm : link It is surreal. Now we have to hope we get a great player at 17.........CRAP!!!!!!

Pathetic. OBJ_AllDay : 3/12/2019 9:47 pm : link Organization being run into the ground by the nepotism lottery winner Mara junior. Turned down 2 first round picks a few years ago for him only to get fleeced today. We lost the best offensive player this team has ever seen. I hope saquon is paying attention to how the front office is shipping out playmaker after playmaker and leaves them high n dry when his contract runs out. We are being run by a bunch of clueless buffoons who care more about their horses than fixing this mess. It started with coughlins forced resignation.



Darkest day in franchise history.

75 Percent on the field for games solarmike : 3/12/2019 9:48 pm : link If you had an employee who could only participate 75% of the time, what would you do?

This was not only the right move...... Dry Lightning : 3/12/2019 9:48 pm : link it was the only move. Yes, I would have like to get more in return. Instead of the dumb drama, look at this with logic. What we get out of this move is cap space, a first round starting safety with cost controls for three years, another first round pick, and a third round pick which was missing. We give up a soon to be 27 year old WR who is a great player. Who is often hurt, and didn't seem quite back to normal last year after a serious injury. A player who is a constant distraction both on (remember his suspension?), and off the field. A player who we NEVER won a playoff game with, and had one winning season out of five. Will the player and picks turn out equal to Beckham? Probably not. But we could never win with Beckham. He's a cancer. Now the Browns have a great player. And their locker room has the cancer. I think Dave Gettleman is a very smart and courageous guy. He did all Giants fans a favor today. The sad part is that most (not all) of those fans are too stupid to know it.

Julio and Brown were better Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3/12/2019 9:48 pm : link But I feel like Odell could’ve been better and has been the 3rd best and most talented WR since he entered the league. He really is a special talent. Him and Barkley both scare Philly, if we had a real team around them.It sucks we didn’t do more with the Odell/Barkley duo. Misdirection potential. Go all in on a 5yr Kyler/Saquon duo.





The third rounder for Collins RollBlue : 3/12/2019 9:48 pm : link would be a comp pick and not as high as TBs THIS year. Still not as good a deal - let's be honest?

RE: The lingering question aimrocky : 3/12/2019 9:49 pm : link

Quote: as we process all this. Why now? Why not in a few weeks or closer to the draft? What triggered this happening right now that the Giants couldn't have pushed the 49ers, who reportedly were dangling the #2 pick.



If the AB thing was the final straw, I imagine the Giants had a bidding war going on behind the scenes (at least I hope so). Maybe the SF stuff was bullshit to get this "best" offer.



But again, I have to think there is something else planned here, and yes, I'm looking at Eli's bonus on 3/17 and wondering if that's part of this.



Yep, my first reaction was that this is extra ammo for Rosen. In comment 14329106 Matt in SGS said:Yep, my first reaction was that this is extra ammo for Rosen.

DG said two things moespree : 3/12/2019 9:49 pm : link 1. He didn't sign Odell to trade him and 2. He needed to be blown away if he was to trade him.



Well if this his idea of being "blown away"...

first bc4life : 3/12/2019 9:50 pm : link hate this trade. think history will provide evidence this was bad trade. that being said - the trade isn't going to burn my house down, make my kids sick, or affect me directly. so...moving on.



one final point(s), for the guys calling OBJ a me first, cancer etc. I still recall the play where he's running down field and takes on two players in the secondary blokcing for Barkley. and I'm sure there are more plays like that.



Most important, biggest part of management is managing the personalities. If you cannot deal with your personnel - egos, personalities, etc. , manage their performance and the things that affect their performance - you're falling short as a manager.

RE: 75 Percent on the field for games mdc1 : 3/12/2019 9:50 pm : link

Quote: If you had an employee who could only participate 75% of the time, what would you do?



well we solved 2 of those problems by shipping them to Cleveland (vernon and beckham). we also solved the kneeling and histrionics on the culture front. In comment 14329146 solarmike said:well we solved 2 of those problems by shipping them to Cleveland (vernon and beckham). we also solved the kneeling and histrionics on the culture front.

RE: A lot to unpack holmancomedown : 3/12/2019 9:50 pm : link

Quote: There's a lot to unpack the first question you should ask is why? I think clearly there is information here that we are not privy to. Some things that I believe. I don't think OBJ wanted to be here anymore. I believe Glazer's source was OBJ himself. I believe this was the best offer Gettleman was going to get and the offers were going to get worse once OBJ started opening his mouth. I think Occam's razor is appropriate. You don't trade Hall of Fame caliber receivers for no reason. The simplest answer is OBJ wanted out sooner rather than later and DG got the best offer he could. I have more thoughts but I'm posting from my phone and it's difficult In comment 14329013 Thegratefulhead said:

. Knineteen : 3/12/2019 9:52 pm : link For all the "all world talent" tags that OBJ receives, he's only led the league in one category over his 5 years career....and that was yards per game during his rookie season.



Jerry Rice led the league 14 times across meaningful categories over his entire career.

RE: RE: We're in rebuild mode lax counsel : 3/12/2019 9:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14328989 ChathamMark said:





Quote:





Not unhappy with the results. It is what it is. We sold high in my opinion. Can't forget that Beckham lost 16 games to injury over the past two years. Now what we do in the Draft will tell the final story.







what? OBJ is 27 years old, middle of his prime. How can anyone say this is a rebuild when eli is at qb and we passed on a qb last year for a running back? What the fuck? this is a team that has no clue what it's doing.



What you say is true. This rebuild should have started in 2018, if anything it shows me the Giants vastly misjudged what they had last offseason, and are now doing an about face. It just shows a directionless franchise right now. I hope there is a full commit to a rebuild, and no longer half measures. Unfortunately, a full rebuild probably takes a few seaons, and figuring a 2020 qb is the target (I’m sorry there isn’t a good qb in 2019), you ready to compete by maybe 2022 at the earliest? Now you’ve wasted half of your top players peak production years (a top running back averages around 8 years at peak performance)- making he 2018 pick even more curious to me, again very hard to defend this franchise over the last 9 seasons.



Oh well, here’s hoping things look up. In comment 14329034 Sonic Youth said:What you say is true. This rebuild should have started in 2018, if anything it shows me the Giants vastly misjudged what they had last offseason, and are now doing an about face. It just shows a directionless franchise right now. I hope there is a full commit to a rebuild, and no longer half measures. Unfortunately, a full rebuild probably takes a few seaons, and figuring a 2020 qb is the target (I’m sorry there isn’t a good qb in 2019), you ready to compete by maybe 2022 at the earliest? Now you’ve wasted half of your top players peak production years (a top running back averages around 8 years at peak performance)- making he 2018 pick even more curious to me, again very hard to defend this franchise over the last 9 seasons.Oh well, here’s hoping things look up.

RE: RE: The lingering question Matt in SGS : 3/12/2019 9:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329106 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





as we process all this. Why now? Why not in a few weeks or closer to the draft? What triggered this happening right now that the Giants couldn't have pushed the 49ers, who reportedly were dangling the #2 pick.



If the AB thing was the final straw, I imagine the Giants had a bidding war going on behind the scenes (at least I hope so). Maybe the SF stuff was bullshit to get this "best" offer.



But again, I have to think there is something else planned here, and yes, I'm looking at Eli's bonus on 3/17 and wondering if that's part of this.







Yep, my first reaction was that this is extra ammo for Rosen.



BTW, Dave Te has been knocking it out of the park this offseason if you have been listening to his podcast and his posts on BBI. He made the comment that you can get Rosen for a 2nd and that would make sense for the Giants. He also said that the Cardinals will want to trade him sooner than later, especially if they decide that Murray is their guy. Murray's Pro day is tomorrow. If it goes as planned, it might be very clear that he's the man there is no point to keeping Rosen since they will get better value for him if teams can get him into their offseason program. So maybe this deal was made, to get that #17 pick and the 3rd rounder to allow the Giants to trade their 2nd rounder for Rosen and still get 2 high picks. In comment 14329160 aimrocky said:BTW, Dave Te has been knocking it out of the park this offseason if you have been listening to his podcast and his posts on BBI. He made the comment that you can get Rosen for a 2nd and that would make sense for the Giants. He also said that the Cardinals will want to trade him sooner than later, especially if they decide that Murray is their guy. Murray's Pro day is tomorrow. If it goes as planned, it might be very clear that he's the man there is no point to keeping Rosen since they will get better value for him if teams can get him into their offseason program. So maybe this deal was made, to get that #17 pick and the 3rd rounder to allow the Giants to trade their 2nd rounder for Rosen and still get 2 high picks.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I really don't get all the bellyaching... bw in dc : 3/12/2019 9:54 pm : link

Quote:



Oof.



You're *really* not going to feel well when we trade both those firsts to move up and get Haskins.



I am very worried about that...indeed. That would be very tough to swallow. In comment 14328837 santacruzom said:I am very worried about that...indeed. That would be very tough to swallow.

RE: Per Bob Papa a few min ago.... Giants_Rock : 3/12/2019 9:55 pm : link

Quote: 1. he is not surprised...

2. there is no "I" in the word "team"

3. OBJ's luke warm response about being in NY right after the Giants gave him $90 million.

4. OBJ is a hard worker. Tries hard in games and in practice

5. He thinks both Shurmur and DG did not feel that OBJ was going to be the "team guy" that the need.

6. DG is trying to clean up 7 years of bad drafts

7. Remember, DG was the director of player personnel during our last 2 superbowls. He has a plan.

8. He has no idea what DG is thinking about the #6 pick.



#6 made me laugh. I don't think the best way to clean up 7 years of bad drafts is to trade away the few good players drafted during those years....but apparently crazy Dave thinks so. In comment 14328649 EricJ said:#6 made me laugh. I don't think the best way to clean up 7 years of bad drafts is to trade away the few good players drafted during those years....but apparently crazy Dave thinks so.

RE: first SirLoinOfBeef : 3/12/2019 9:56 pm : link

Quote: hate this trade. think history will provide evidence this was bad trade. that being said - the trade isn't going to burn my house down, make my kids sick, or affect me directly. so...moving on.



one final point(s), for the guys calling OBJ a me first, cancer etc. I still recall the play where he's running down field and takes on two players in the secondary blokcing for Barkley. and I'm sure there are more plays like that.



Most important, biggest part of management is managing the personalities. If you cannot deal with your personnel - egos, personalities, etc. , manage their performance and the things that affect their performance - you're falling short as a manager.



Have you ever managed an employee who absolutely did not at to work for you?



In any situation?



It'e very difficult. In comment 14329174 bc4life said:Have you ever managed an employee who absolutely did not at to work for you?In any situation?It'e very difficult.

RE: Was this the stupidest thing you've ever seen Giants_Rock : 3/12/2019 9:56 pm : link

Quote: this organization do?



Why the hell did we pay him all that money then!!! In comment 14328889 O Butter Giants 2019 said:Why the hell did we pay him all that money then!!!

RE: This was not only the right move...... holmancomedown : 3/12/2019 9:57 pm : link

Quote: it was the only move. Yes, I would have like to get more in return. Instead of the dumb drama, look at this with logic. What we get out of this move is cap space, a first round starting safety with cost controls for three years, another first round pick, and a third round pick which was missing. We give up a soon to be 27 year old WR who is a great player. Who is often hurt, and didn't seem quite back to normal last year after a serious injury. A player who is a constant distraction both on (remember his suspension?), and off the field. A player who we NEVER won a playoff game with, and had one winning season out of five. Will the player and picks turn out equal to Beckham? Probably not. But we could never win with Beckham. He's a cancer. Now the Browns have a great player. And their locker room has the cancer. I think Dave Gettleman is a very smart and courageous guy. He did all Giants fans a favor today. The sad part is that most (not all) of those fans are too stupid to know it. In comment 14329147 Dry Lightning said:

kneeling is only a problem if KWALL2 : 3/12/2019 9:59 pm : link you're a F#%3ing idiot.





Awful return ajr2456 : 3/12/2019 10:02 pm : link and better be followed up with the release of Eli.



This trade doesn't happen if they take a QB last year.

RE: I feel like I am in Bizzarro world Mr. Bungle : 3/12/2019 10:03 pm : link

Quote: It is surreal. Now we have to hope we get a great player at 17.........CRAP!!!!!!

It's not exactly impossible to get a great player at 17. Beckham was drafted at 12. In comment 14329142 Boatie Warrant said:It's not exactly impossible to get a great player at 17. Beckham was drafted at 12.

I have an announcement to make: SHO'NUFF : 3/12/2019 10:03 pm : link I stopped following OBJ on Twitter.

Trade Beckham before the contract or trade him ... Boy Cord : 3/12/2019 10:04 pm : link ... next offseason. Trading him this year is stupid AF. $16 million cap hit? No one else on offense scares a defense. Barkley is going to get stuffed and take an unnecessary beating. How is that good for the future of the Giants?



The Giants are going to have the number one pick in the draft next year. This team has no defense and the worst WRs in the NFL. They need to think long and hard about drafting a QB this year, as in only do it if they are convinced their QB options will be better than the 2020 crop.







The Knicks better get Durant or Zion blueblood : 3/12/2019 10:06 pm : link to take some of the bad taste from this out of my mouth..

mdc1's 8:53 post is the most Bill in TN : 3/12/2019 10:06 pm : link intelligent and rational summary of all the knee-jerk and emotional rants on this thread.

I wanted OBJ gone, did so last year, and cringed at the contract he was given.

That being said, I think the return was light, the AB trade notwithstanding, and would have liked to see a #1, #2, and Peppers at minimum in return.

RE: RE: 75 Percent on the field for games Hsilwek92 : 3/12/2019 10:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329146 solarmike said:





Quote:





If you had an employee who could only participate 75% of the time, what would you do?







well we solved 2 of those problems by shipping them to Cleveland (vernon and beckham). we also solved the kneeling and histrionics on the culture front.



This post right here proves you’re one of the dumbest motherfuckers on this board.



Christ. In comment 14329175 mdc1 said:This post right here proves you’re one of the dumbest motherfuckers on this board.Christ.

BBI fkap : 3/12/2019 10:08 pm : link typically overestimates things. I never thought were going to get the haul envisioned by so many here. But, this does seem a bit on the low side.





With the haul being what it is, I seriously doubt the Niners #2 pick was ever in play. More likely it was overestimating dreaming on the part of BBI

RE: RE: RE: The lingering question the mike : 3/12/2019 10:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329160 aimrocky said:





Quote:





In comment 14329106 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





as we process all this. Why now? Why not in a few weeks or closer to the draft? What triggered this happening right now that the Giants couldn't have pushed the 49ers, who reportedly were dangling the #2 pick.



If the AB thing was the final straw, I imagine the Giants had a bidding war going on behind the scenes (at least I hope so). Maybe the SF stuff was bullshit to get this "best" offer.



But again, I have to think there is something else planned here, and yes, I'm looking at Eli's bonus on 3/17 and wondering if that's part of this.







Yep, my first reaction was that this is extra ammo for Rosen.







BTW, Dave Te has been knocking it out of the park this offseason if you have been listening to his podcast and his posts on BBI. He made the comment that you can get Rosen for a 2nd and that would make sense for the Giants. He also said that the Cardinals will want to trade him sooner than later, especially if they decide that Murray is their guy. Murray's Pro day is tomorrow. If it goes as planned, it might be very clear that he's the man there is no point to keeping Rosen since they will get better value for him if teams can get him into their offseason program. So maybe this deal was made, to get that #17 pick and the 3rd rounder to allow the Giants to trade their 2nd rounder for Rosen and still get 2 high picks.



My hope is they can get Rosen for the third round pick acquired from the Browns in OBJ trade... and then use their current first three pics on something like Montez Sweat, DK Metcalf and an OT like Dillard/Taylor (essentially three first round pics and certain immediate starters)...



OBJ will be a distant memory in a month if something like this unfolds... unless of course he begins holding out with the Browns for even more money and begins terrorizing the Browns as AB did with the Steelers... In comment 14329223 Matt in SGS said:My hope is they can get Rosen for the third round pick acquired from the Browns in OBJ trade... and then use their current first three pics on something like Montez Sweat, DK Metcalf and an OT like Dillard/Taylor (essentially three first round pics and certain immediate starters)...OBJ will be a distant memory in a month if something like this unfolds... unless of course he begins holding out with the Browns for even more money and begins terrorizing the Browns as AB did with the Steelers...

RE: mdc1's 8:53 post is the most Hsilwek92 : 3/12/2019 10:09 pm : link

Quote: intelligent and rational summary of all the knee-jerk and emotional rants on this thread.

I wanted OBJ gone, did so last year, and cringed at the contract he was given.

That being said, I think the return was light, the AB trade notwithstanding, and would have liked to see a #1, #2, and Peppers at minimum in return.



If you think mdc1’s is even in the realm of intelligent, well, you must be a a mouth breather too. In comment 14329351 Bill in TN said:If you think mdc1’s is even in the realm of intelligent, well, you must be a a mouth breather too.

Hanlon put out a tweet for someone to talk to him after 4 PM tomorrow Matt in SGS : 3/12/2019 10:09 pm : link Tomorrow is Murray's pro day



Shurmur will be there



Gettleman said "no guts, no glory".



You want to talk about crazy, well, everything is on the table now that Odell got traded. The Giants now have 2 first round picks. 6 and 17. We are saying they will trade up to get Haskins.



What if the target isn't Haskins?



What if the target is Murray? And...what if the trade was made because the best offer the Cardinals got was the Raiders' first round pick at 4 and 24/27.



The safe route for the Giants is to trade for Rosen or wait to see if Haskins falls to them at 6 (if they want him). But if they really want Murray, and they are changing everything up now. What if coming out of the pro day tomorrow, they decide Murray is their guy and they look to jump the Raiders and get him.



Now that's a ballsy move.

We’re looking at adambear : 3/12/2019 10:09 pm : link An all time bad GM tenure here. Like years down the line unable to speak his name bad.

RE: RE: RE: RE: The lingering question GFAN52 : 3/12/2019 10:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329223 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





In comment 14329160 aimrocky said:





Quote:





In comment 14329106 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





as we process all this. Why now? Why not in a few weeks or closer to the draft? What triggered this happening right now that the Giants couldn't have pushed the 49ers, who reportedly were dangling the #2 pick.



If the AB thing was the final straw, I imagine the Giants had a bidding war going on behind the scenes (at least I hope so). Maybe the SF stuff was bullshit to get this "best" offer.



But again, I have to think there is something else planned here, and yes, I'm looking at Eli's bonus on 3/17 and wondering if that's part of this.







Yep, my first reaction was that this is extra ammo for Rosen.







BTW, Dave Te has been knocking it out of the park this offseason if you have been listening to his podcast and his posts on BBI. He made the comment that you can get Rosen for a 2nd and that would make sense for the Giants. He also said that the Cardinals will want to trade him sooner than later, especially if they decide that Murray is their guy. Murray's Pro day is tomorrow. If it goes as planned, it might be very clear that he's the man there is no point to keeping Rosen since they will get better value for him if teams can get him into their offseason program. So maybe this deal was made, to get that #17 pick and the 3rd rounder to allow the Giants to trade their 2nd rounder for Rosen and still get 2 high picks.







My hope is they can get Rosen for the third round pick acquired from the Browns in OBJ trade. .. and then use their current first three pics on something like Montez Sweat, DK Metcalf and an OT like Dillard/Taylor (essentially three first round pics and certain immediate starters)...



OBJ will be a distant memory in a month if something like this unfolds... unless of course he begins holding out with the Browns for even more money and begins terrorizing the Browns as AB did with the Steelers...



Doubtful a low 3rd is near close enough. In comment 14329364 the mike said:Doubtful a low 3rd is near close enough.

Not good enough... .McL. : 3/12/2019 10:14 pm : link I would have asked for #17 this year and next years #1...



That would have given us more ammunition to trade up if we needed to. On the other hand, this will probably mean 2 or 3 less wins... So maybe a trade up won't be necessary.



I don't really care about an in the box safety, didn't we just let one go...

RE: RE: RE: The lingering question AcidTest : 3/12/2019 10:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329160 aimrocky said:





Quote:





In comment 14329106 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





as we process all this. Why now? Why not in a few weeks or closer to the draft? What triggered this happening right now that the Giants couldn't have pushed the 49ers, who reportedly were dangling the #2 pick.



If the AB thing was the final straw, I imagine the Giants had a bidding war going on behind the scenes (at least I hope so). Maybe the SF stuff was bullshit to get this "best" offer.



But again, I have to think there is something else planned here, and yes, I'm looking at Eli's bonus on 3/17 and wondering if that's part of this.







Yep, my first reaction was that this is extra ammo for Rosen.







BTW, Dave Te has been knocking it out of the park this offseason if you have been listening to his podcast and his posts on BBI. He made the comment that you can get Rosen for a 2nd and that would make sense for the Giants. He also said that the Cardinals will want to trade him sooner than later, especially if they decide that Murray is their guy. Murray's Pro day is tomorrow. If it goes as planned, it might be very clear that he's the man there is no point to keeping Rosen since they will get better value for him if teams can get him into their offseason program. So maybe this deal was made, to get that #17 pick and the 3rd rounder to allow the Giants to trade their 2nd rounder for Rosen and still get 2 high picks.



That would make the most sense, but we keep hearing that Rosen's personality isn't what the Giants want. In comment 14329223 Matt in SGS said:That would make the most sense, but we keep hearing that Rosen's personality isn't what the Giants want.

RE: 75 Percent on the field for games riceneggs : 3/12/2019 10:16 pm : link

Quote: If you had an employee who could only participate 75% of the time, what would you do?



How good was this employees 75 tho? In comment 14329146 solarmike said:How good was this employees 75 tho?

RE: We’re looking at SirLoinOfBeef : 3/12/2019 10:16 pm : link

Quote: An all time bad GM tenure here. Like years down the line unable to speak his name bad.



Dude didn't want to be here. See Antonio Brown. New world order.



Neither will win anything. It's still a team game. In comment 14329373 adambear said:Dude didn't want to be here. See Antonio Brown. New world order.Neither will win anything. It's still a team game.

RE: Hanlon put out a tweet for someone to talk to him after 4 PM tomorrow dpinzow : 3/12/2019 10:16 pm : link

Quote: Tomorrow is Murray's pro day



Shurmur will be there



Gettleman said "no guts, no glory".



You want to talk about crazy, well, everything is on the table now that Odell got traded. The Giants now have 2 first round picks. 6 and 17. We are saying they will trade up to get Haskins.



What if the target isn't Haskins?



What if the target is Murray? And...what if the trade was made because the best offer the Cardinals got was the Raiders' first round pick at 4 and 24/27.



The safe route for the Giants is to trade for Rosen or wait to see if Haskins falls to them at 6 (if they want him). But if they really want Murray, and they are changing everything up now. What if coming out of the pro day tomorrow, they decide Murray is their guy and they look to jump the Raiders and get him.



Now that's a ballsy move.



Yeah, Kyler better be an all-time great QB if we do that, otherwise it puts us in purgatory for a decade more In comment 14329372 Matt in SGS said:Yeah, Kyler better be an all-time great QB if we do that, otherwise it puts us in purgatory for a decade more

RE: Hanlon put out a tweet for someone to talk to him after 4 PM tomorrow Jay on the Island : 3/12/2019 10:17 pm : link

Quote: Tomorrow is Murray's pro day



Shurmur will be there



Gettleman said "no guts, no glory".



You want to talk about crazy, well, everything is on the table now that Odell got traded. The Giants now have 2 first round picks. 6 and 17. We are saying they will trade up to get Haskins.



What if the target isn't Haskins?



What if the target is Murray? And...what if the trade was made because the best offer the Cardinals got was the Raiders' first round pick at 4 and 24/27.



The safe route for the Giants is to trade for Rosen or wait to see if Haskins falls to them at 6 (if they want him). But if they really want Murray, and they are changing everything up now. What if coming out of the pro day tomorrow, they decide Murray is their guy and they look to jump the Raiders and get him.



Now that's a ballsy move.

If that's the case I can get behind it. Have you heard anything or are you just trying to put puzzle pieces together? In comment 14329372 Matt in SGS said:If that's the case I can get behind it. Have you heard anything or are you just trying to put puzzle pieces together?

forgot bc4life : 3/12/2019 10:17 pm : link they have kareem hunt too.

RE: RE: RE: The lingering question sxdxca : 3/12/2019 10:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329160 aimrocky said:





Quote:





In comment 14329106 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





as we process all this. Why now? Why not in a few weeks or closer to the draft? What triggered this happening right now that the Giants couldn't have pushed the 49ers, who reportedly were dangling the #2 pick.



If the AB thing was the final straw, I imagine the Giants had a bidding war going on behind the scenes (at least I hope so). Maybe the SF stuff was bullshit to get this "best" offer.



But again, I have to think there is something else planned here, and yes, I'm looking at Eli's bonus on 3/17 and wondering if that's part of this.







Yep, my first reaction was that this is extra ammo for Rosen.







BTW, Dave Te has been knocking it out of the park this offseason if you have been listening to his podcast and his posts on BBI. He made the comment that you can get Rosen for a 2nd and that would make sense for the Giants. He also said that the Cardinals will want to trade him sooner than later, especially if they decide that Murray is their guy. Murray's Pro day is tomorrow. If it goes as planned, it might be very clear that he's the man there is no point to keeping Rosen since they will get better value for him if teams can get him into their offseason program. So maybe this deal was made, to get that #17 pick and the 3rd rounder to allow the Giants to trade their 2nd rounder for Rosen and still get 2 high picks.



I have no issue with you, and appreciate your expression, but that doesn't make sense at all.



If they are gonna trade there 2nd rd pick for Rosen, then who better to have him throwing the ball to than Beckham, who will help to improve his QB Rating.



Secondly these two high picks you speak of, there isn't one player in this draft as talented as Beckham.



Finally, there is no guarantee that either the 6th pick or the 17th pick are hits. They can both be complete busts.



This 2019 draft is inexorably weaker than the 2014 draft class ever was.... In comment 14329223 Matt in SGS said:I have no issue with you, and appreciate your expression, but that doesn't make sense at all.If they are gonna trade there 2nd rd pick for Rosen, then who better to have him throwing the ball to than Beckham, who will help to improve his QB Rating.Secondly these two high picks you speak of, there isn't one player in this draft as talented as Beckham.Finally, there is no guarantee that either the 6th pick or the 17th pick are hits. They can both be complete busts.This 2019 draft is inexorably weaker than the 2014 draft class ever was....

If I were Eli, I'd Retire clatterbuck : 3/12/2019 10:18 pm : link rather than deal with a rebuild that, even if it goes well, will come to fruition after he's gone. It seems clear Giants don't expect to be competitive this year. Eli doesn't owe the organization anything more than he's given. And it's also quite possible some move will be made before his bonus payment comes due next week. I don't know if Giants think any of this year's QBs are viable, if a Rosen trade is a possibility, or if they plan on waiting until next year. But let Lauletta, the esteemed Alex Tanney, or a cheap journeyman play it out.



I dont think Arizona should get a #1 for Rosen blueblood : 3/12/2019 10:19 pm : link simply based on the fact that the team trading for him wont have him for 5 years on a rookie deal. They will only have him for 4 years.. That means they should take less... I think I would offer them a #3 and one of those multiple #5's I have as a starting point.. giving the #2 only if necessary.

RE: Hanlon put out a tweet for someone to talk to him after 4 PM tomorrow the mike : 3/12/2019 10:20 pm : link

Quote: Tomorrow is Murray's pro day



Shurmur will be there



Gettleman said "no guts, no glory".



You want to talk about crazy, well, everything is on the table now that Odell got traded. The Giants now have 2 first round picks. 6 and 17. We are saying they will trade up to get Haskins.



What if the target isn't Haskins?



What if the target is Murray? And...what if the trade was made because the best offer the Cardinals got was the Raiders' first round pick at 4 and 24/27.



The safe route for the Giants is to trade for Rosen or wait to see if Haskins falls to them at 6 (if they want him). But if they really want Murray, and they are changing everything up now. What if coming out of the pro day tomorrow, they decide Murray is their guy and they look to jump the Raiders and get him.



Now that's a ballsy move.



There is absolutely no way this is happening. They are there to discuss Rosen with Keim and Kingsbury... hopefully for the third round pic they just got from Browns and perhaps a 3rd/4th next year... In comment 14329372 Matt in SGS said:There is absolutely no way this is happening. They are there to discuss Rosen with Keim and Kingsbury... hopefully for the third round pic they just got from Browns and perhaps a 3rd/4th next year...

RE: We just traded OBJ johnnyb : 3/12/2019 10:22 pm : link

Quote: for Steve Henderson, Dan Norman Doug Flynn and Pat Zachary.



Love the analogy. But OBJ is not ‘the franchise’. Far from it. In comment 14328333 Hazlet Giant's Fan said:Love the analogy. But OBJ is not ‘the franchise’. Far from it.

Reese's failure is now nearly complete HomerJones45 : 3/12/2019 10:22 pm : link Engram is the only one of his first round picks still with the team. Incredibly, Gettlemen has now gotten rid of I think 5 of Reese's first round picks in the last year: JPP, OBJ, Apple, Pugh, and Flowers.

Gettlemen had a great draft last year Mike in Boston : 3/12/2019 10:23 pm : link But every move he has made to get rid of or bring in a veteran has been awful.



You don't trade a player of Beckham's caliber for anything less than two full drafts. And even then it probably isn't a good trade.



We have now traded our two best pass rushers for a guard and a third round pick. We just traded the best WR in the league for a mid first rounder and a JAG safety. What fraction of top 5 picks are as good as Beckham--under 25%.

... christian : 3/12/2019 10:23 pm : link It's not so much the compensation -- I assume Gettleman knows how to operate in the trade market. He's made some fair deals (Ogletree), some good deals (Vernon, JPP) and average deals (Apple, OBJ) and a bad deal (Snacks).



But the planning and timing is what would alarm me if I were his boss.



There's no escaping the simple truth Gettleman signed Beckham, paid him 22M dollars, and then the whole thing fell apart.



This is the 2nd year in a row the Giants will operate with more than 30M in dead money. You want blame Reese for last year, sure. But this hole is Gettleman's.



He did an amazingly bad job last offseason. Good he can admit it, but oof.

RE: I dont think Arizona should get a #1 for Rosen the mike : 3/12/2019 10:23 pm : link

Quote: simply based on the fact that the team trading for him wont have him for 5 years on a rookie deal. They will only have him for 4 years.. That means they should take less... I think I would offer them a #3 and one of those multiple #5's I have as a starting point.. giving the #2 only if necessary.



Exactly the right way to approach this - plus, Rosen did not have a good year last year. He was the worst of last year's first round quarterback pics including Lamar Jackson who was at the back end of the first round. And Rosen has a reputation of being a prickly personality... have to assume Cards want to deal him asap and Giants therefore need to negotiate accordingly... In comment 14329484 blueblood said:Exactly the right way to approach this - plus, Rosen did not have a good year last year. He was the worst of last year's first round quarterback pics including Lamar Jackson who was at the back end of the first round. And Rosen has a reputation of being a prickly personality... have to assume Cards want to deal him asap and Giants therefore need to negotiate accordingly...

Eli behind a historically horrendous OL for at least half the season Dr. D : 3/12/2019 10:25 pm : link 1. ended up #9 in the NFL in yards

2. had one of his best years ever as far as INT, tied with Tom brady with 11, which was fewer than Big Ben, Luck and others.



3. didn't have as many TDs as most other years, but did have a certain RB who had 11 TDs. Certain more selfish stat hungry QBs might not have handed off the ball as much near the endzone.



4. Finished with a completion % basically equal to that of Tom brady (66%).



After the bye, when the OL started to get it's collective shit together a little, Eli was:



The #1 rated QB in the NFL week 11

The #2 rated QB in the NFL week 14



Yes, there were some less than great weeks to finish off the season against the Bears and Titans, but Eli wasn't the only QB that had bad weeks against those defenses.



This isn't to say that we should give Eli a 5 year extension or anything, I just get tired of people saying he sucks and acting like he's the reason for a crappy team.



A crappy team, especially OL, put together by Reese and Ross, et al. are the reason for the crappy team. Eli deserves respect.



RE: RE: Hanlon put out a tweet for someone to talk to him after 4 PM tomorrow Matt in SGS : 3/12/2019 10:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329372 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





Tomorrow is Murray's pro day



Shurmur will be there



Gettleman said "no guts, no glory".



You want to talk about crazy, well, everything is on the table now that Odell got traded. The Giants now have 2 first round picks. 6 and 17. We are saying they will trade up to get Haskins.



What if the target isn't Haskins?



What if the target is Murray? And...what if the trade was made because the best offer the Cardinals got was the Raiders' first round pick at 4 and 24/27.



The safe route for the Giants is to trade for Rosen or wait to see if Haskins falls to them at 6 (if they want him). But if they really want Murray, and they are changing everything up now. What if coming out of the pro day tomorrow, they decide Murray is their guy and they look to jump the Raiders and get him.



Now that's a ballsy move.





If that's the case I can get behind it. Have you heard anything or are you just trying to put puzzle pieces together?



I’ve heard nothing. Just making a wild ass guess. I think a Rosen trade is more likely. But right now, all bets are off with the Giants. But I still maintain that I’m not clear why this trade happened now. This deal is on the table on draft day by Cleveland if need be. They would have waited. So why now and I think it’s the Murray Pro day and Eli’s bonus In comment 14329458 Jay on the Island said:I’ve heard nothing. Just making a wild ass guess. I think a Rosen trade is more likely. But right now, all bets are off with the Giants. But I still maintain that I’m not clear why this trade happened now. This deal is on the table on draft day by Cleveland if need be. They would have waited. So why now and I think it’s the Murray Pro day and Eli’s bonus

RE: Eli behind a historically horrendous OL for at least half the season Dave in Hoboken : 3/12/2019 10:27 pm : link

Quote: 1. ended up #9 in the NFL in yards

2. had one of his best years ever as far as INT, tied with Tom brady with 11, which was fewer than Big Ben, Luck and others.



3. didn't have as many TDs as most other years, but did have a certain RB who had 11 TDs. Certain more selfish stat hungry QBs might not have handed off the ball as much near the endzone.



4. Finished with a completion % basically equal to that of Tom brady (66%).



After the bye, when the OL started to get it's collective shit together a little, Eli was:



The #1 rated QB in the NFL week 11

The #2 rated QB in the NFL week 14



Yes, there were some less than great weeks to finish off the season against the Bears and Titans, but Eli wasn't the only QB that had bad weeks against those defenses.



This isn't to say that we should give Eli a 5 year extension or anything, I just get tired of people saying he sucks and acting like he's the reason for a crappy team.



A crappy team, especially OL, put together by Reese and Ross, et al. are the reason for the crappy team. Eli deserves respect.



He's toast. Live with it and accept it. In comment 14329559 Dr. D said:He's toast. Live with it and accept it.

the offseason isn't over Dr. D : 3/12/2019 10:29 pm : link Draft a WR and bring in a FA or 2.



Engram has also been under utilized. This trade is no reason to get rid of Eli.



No vet QB would be better mentoring his future replacement than Eli.

OBJ did not want to be here Scuzzlebutt : 3/12/2019 10:30 pm : link And it would have gotten worse over time with the O featuring Barkley. I don’t believe for a second that he would be happy seeing Barkley get all the attention. A diva WR is also not good for the development of a young QB.



Beyond all that, you don’t build your team around a WR... especially one who comes up small in big games.



I would have liked more in the trade, but I really don’t know a lot about Peppers.

RE: Gettlemen had a great draft last year SirLoinOfBeef : 3/12/2019 10:30 pm : link

Quote: But every move he has made to get rid of or bring in a veteran has been awful.



You don't trade a player of Beckham's caliber for anything less than two full drafts. And even then it probably isn't a good trade.



We have now traded our two best pass rushers for a guard and a third round pick. We just traded the best WR in the league for a mid first rounder and a JAG safety. What fraction of top 5 picks are as good as Beckham--under 25%.



What if nobody is offering two full drafts?... Diva WR's are overrated. Look at what AB got traded for.



Their time is over. You can win without them. In comment 14329527 Mike in Boston said:What if nobody is offering two full drafts?... Diva WR's are overrated. Look at what AB got traded for.Their time is over. You can win without them.

RE: Reese's failure is now nearly complete Mike in Boston : 3/12/2019 10:30 pm : link

Quote: Engram is the only one of his first round picks still with the team. Incredibly, Gettlemen has now gotten rid of I think 5 of Reese's first round picks in the last year: JPP, OBJ, Apple, Pugh, and Flowers.



How is a series of absolutely dumb trades by Gettlemen a failure on Reeses part? I'll spot you that Flowers was a failed pick, but the others were Gettlemen trading good players for bad draft picks. (or nothing, in the case of Pugh). And in the case of OBJ also saddled the Giants with an absurd cap hit. In comment 14329523 HomerJones45 said:How is a series of absolutely dumb trades by Gettlemen a failure on Reeses part? I'll spot you that Flowers was a failed pick, but the others were Gettlemen trading good players for bad draft picks. (or nothing, in the case of Pugh). And in the case of OBJ also saddled the Giants with an absurd cap hit.

RE: RE: RE: Hanlon put out a tweet for someone to talk to him after 4 PM tomorrow AcidTest : 3/12/2019 10:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329458 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 14329372 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





Tomorrow is Murray's pro day



Shurmur will be there



Gettleman said "no guts, no glory".



You want to talk about crazy, well, everything is on the table now that Odell got traded. The Giants now have 2 first round picks. 6 and 17. We are saying they will trade up to get Haskins.



What if the target isn't Haskins?



What if the target is Murray? And...what if the trade was made because the best offer the Cardinals got was the Raiders' first round pick at 4 and 24/27.



The safe route for the Giants is to trade for Rosen or wait to see if Haskins falls to them at 6 (if they want him). But if they really want Murray, and they are changing everything up now. What if coming out of the pro day tomorrow, they decide Murray is their guy and they look to jump the Raiders and get him.



Now that's a ballsy move.





If that's the case I can get behind it. Have you heard anything or are you just trying to put puzzle pieces together?







I’ve heard nothing. Just making a wild ass guess. I think a Rosen trade is more likely. But right now, all bets are off with the Giants. But I still maintain that I’m not clear why this trade happened now. This deal is on the table on draft day by Cleveland if need be. They would have waited. So why now and I think it’s the Murray Pro day and Eli’s bonus



I wonder if they trade for Rosen, cut Eli, and use the savings to sign Daryl Williams. In comment 14329562 Matt in SGS said:I wonder if they trade for Rosen, cut Eli, and use the savings to sign Daryl Williams.

RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli Dutch77 : 3/12/2019 10:31 pm : link

Quote: The two situations are completely different, one has nothing to do with the other. OBJ put himself in this position with his cancerous behavior. Eli has been the face of the organization for a long time. His time is near end, and before this off-season is over we should know the transition plan.

The ELI attacks are due to everyone else being the problem on this team except good old ELI. Why is everyone being replaced except for ELI?. Who does ELI make better? People are just sick of the same shit every year. Why is it so difficult to move on from ELI? In comment 14327952 Beer Man said:The ELI attacks are due to everyone else being the problem on this team except good old ELI. Why is everyone being replaced except for ELI?. Who does ELI make better? People are just sick of the same shit every year. Why is it so difficult to move on from ELI?

Nate silver chimes in giantfan2000 : 3/12/2019 10:33 pm : link @NateSilver538



My initial, uninformed view was that the Odell Beckham Jr. trade was shitty for the Giants, but was talking on 538 Slack with some people who know a lot more about the NFL than I do and their view was that the Odell Beckham Jr. trade was shitty for the Giants.

House cleaning JerseyCityJoe : 3/12/2019 10:33 pm : link Quote: Reese's failure is now nearly complete

HomerJones45 : 10:22 pm : link : reply

Engram is the only one of his first round picks still with the team. Incredibly, Gettlemen has now gotten rid of I think 5 of Reese's first round picks in the last year: JPP, OBJ, Apple, Pugh, and Flowers.



Engram is also hanging by a thread, he better have a good camp or he's #6. Engram is also hanging by a thread, he better have a good camp or he's #6.

RE: RE: Gettlemen had a great draft last year Mike in Boston : 3/12/2019 10:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329527 Mike in Boston said:





Quote:





But every move he has made to get rid of or bring in a veteran has been awful.



You don't trade a player of Beckham's caliber for anything less than two full drafts. And even then it probably isn't a good trade.



We have now traded our two best pass rushers for a guard and a third round pick. We just traded the best WR in the league for a mid first rounder and a JAG safety. What fraction of top 5 picks are as good as Beckham--under 25%.







What if nobody is offering two full drafts?... Diva WR's are overrated. Look at what AB got traded for.



Their time is over. You can win without them.

hen you keep Beckham. You aren't likely to replace his production with either the draft pick or the cap room. In comment 14329598 SirLoinOfBeef said:hen you keep Beckham. You aren't likely to replace his production with either the draft pick or the cap room.

tweet fanofthejets : 3/12/2019 10:36 pm : link mike freeman

✔

@mikefreemanNFL

AFC front office executive on Beckham trade: “If I traded (Beckham) for so little in return like this, I would have been fired. The entire front office would be cleaned out.”



437

10:25 PM - Mar 12, 2019

Twitter Ads info and privacy

240 people are talking about this



What is adambear : 3/12/2019 10:36 pm : link The long term plan here? Because we clearly aren’t going all in with talent nor ate we in a full rebuild. We’re taking on guys like Zeitler yet not signing any free agents. Trading our best player yet not giving up on our geriatric WB. Just doesn’t make sense. Worst GM in the NFL?

RE: RE: I don't get all the attacks on Eli SirLoinOfBeef : 3/12/2019 10:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14327952 Beer Man said:





Quote:





The two situations are completely different, one has nothing to do with the other. OBJ put himself in this position with his cancerous behavior. Eli has been the face of the organization for a long time. His time is near end, and before this off-season is over we should know the transition plan.





The ELI attacks are due to everyone else being the problem on this team except good old ELI. Why is everyone being replaced except for ELI?. Who does ELI make better? People are just sick of the same shit every year. Why is it so difficult to move on from ELI?



If the giants are a worse offensive team next year without OBJ, I'll quit posting. If they aren't, will you? In comment 14329602 Dutch77 said:If the giants are a worse offensive team next year without OBJ, I'll quit posting. If they aren't, will you?

I am bummed but honestly? Johnny5 : 3/12/2019 10:38 pm : link He had definitely lost a step off of his jets after the injury. That second gear he had before the injury was just not there. He was not breaking away for those long TDs. If he reains that extra gear? I don't like the trade. But if he stays where he is now? I'm OK with it. Peppers seems to be an up and coming safety and a decent return guy. 17th pick is not an awful thing either.



Could be I'm just justifying it to myself though.

The problm is none of the people blueblood : 3/12/2019 10:40 pm : link work for the Giants making these comments.. I also wouldnt have traded him.. what I believe is this simple. The Giants got tired of his sideline antics.. pouting.. silly cryptic twitter comments.. and had enough...

RE: What is Jay on the Island : 3/12/2019 10:40 pm : link

Quote: The long term plan here? Because we clearly aren’t going all in with talent nor ate we in a full rebuild. We’re taking on guys like Zeitler yet not signing any free agents. Trading our best player yet not giving up on our geriatric WB. Just doesn’t make sense. Worst GM in the NFL?



I believe they acquired Zeitler because they think he has 3-4 years left and they wanted to solidify the OL before they draft a QB this year or next. In comment 14329642 adambear said:I believe they acquired Zeitler because they think he has 3-4 years left and they wanted to solidify the OL before they draft a QB this year or next.

RE: What is blueblood : 3/12/2019 10:41 pm : link

Quote: The long term plan here? Because we clearly aren’t going all in with talent nor ate we in a full rebuild. We’re taking on guys like Zeitler yet not signing any free agents. Trading our best player yet not giving up on our geriatric WB. Just doesn’t make sense. Worst GM in the NFL?



Eli wont be here in 2020.. the Giants from my limited understanding of the cap will be 90 million under the cap for 2020... perfect to build around a young QB still on a rookie deal.. In comment 14329642 adambear said:Eli wont be here in 2020.. the Giants from my limited understanding of the cap will be 90 million under the cap for 2020... perfect to build around a young QB still on a rookie deal..

Where were all of the better offers for OBJ??? EricJ : 3/12/2019 10:42 pm : link The laws of supply and demand really don't lie. If there was a team out there willing to pay more for Odell, then we would know by now. The league spoke and told us what Odell's "current value" is...everything considered.

The insanity is the over reaction G-crew18 : 3/12/2019 10:51 pm : link What happening is a culture change, the nail on OBJ's coffin was his ill adviced public interview with little Wayne after receiving a humongous contract from the Giants organization. Also, the production on the field lacked explosiveness and again the missed games. In the offseason, he revs up the rhetoric rather than solidify his commitment to the franchise. We need to think about the state of the team, we lose a 2nd round Probowl box safety and replace him with a 1st round better-rounded safety plus a first round pick and a 3rd which we lost due to acquiring Beal in the supplemental draft. This draft is deep in Defensive prospects, also there are some interesting receivers.



If we are Giants fans we should be about the franchise, not the individual player. OBJ had a shot to create a legacy in 2016, what did he do with it? Forget about the trip to Miami, how did he perform during the playoff game? Eli was true to form, making throws trying to will the team to victory OBJ and his compadres SHIT THE BED!!! No apologies, just more immature antics. The Giants Franchise bend over backward to make him feel wanted and it wasn't enough for him to mature and become a man committing to his word and acting honorably.



It saddens me that it came to this, I really thought OBJ could handle sharing the spotlight SB but it was not to be. As great as OBJ is he is not LT, HC, MS, JT, PS, MB, RH, and many more men who took honor and pride playing for the Giants Franchise, while rewarding the fans by winning championships for them. History will remember OBJ as a star receiver for the New York Football Giants but, OBJ will never be remembered as a Giant great. That should be what this is about, not one man but one team. It is about the legacy of The New York Football Giants, people.

RE: The insanity is the over reaction montanagiant : 3/12/2019 10:55 pm : link

Quote: What happening is a culture change, the nail on OBJ's coffin was his ill adviced public interview with little Wayne after receiving a humongous contract from the Giants organization. Also, the production on the field lacked explosiveness and again the missed games. In the offseason, he revs up the rhetoric rather than solidify his commitment to the franchise. We need to think about the state of the team, we lose a 2nd round Probowl box safety and replace him with a 1st round better-rounded safety plus a first round pick and a 3rd which we lost due to acquiring Beal in the supplemental draft. This draft is deep in Defensive prospects, also there are some interesting receivers.



If we are Giants fans we should be about the franchise, not the individual player. OBJ had a shot to create a legacy in 2016, what did he do with it? Forget about the trip to Miami, how did he perform during the playoff game? Eli was true to form, making throws trying to will the team to victory OBJ and his compadres SHIT THE BED!!! No apologies, just more immature antics. The Giants Franchise bend over backward to make him feel wanted and it wasn't enough for him to mature and become a man committing to his word and acting honorably.



It saddens me that it came to this, I really thought OBJ could handle sharing the spotlight SB but it was not to be. As great as OBJ is he is not LT, HC, MS, JT, PS, MB, RH, and many more men who took honor and pride playing for the Giants Franchise, while rewarding the fans by winning championships for them. History will remember OBJ as a star receiver for the New York Football Giants but, OBJ will never be remembered as a Giant great. That should be what this is about, not one man but one team. It is about the legacy of The New York Football Giants, people.

Excellent post In comment 14329775 G-crew18 said:Excellent post

RE: The insanity is the over reaction Pan-handler : 3/12/2019 10:56 pm : link

Quote: What happening is a culture change, the nail on OBJ's coffin was his ill adviced public interview with little Wayne after receiving a humongous contract from the Giants organization. Also, the production on the field lacked explosiveness and again the missed games. In the offseason, he revs up the rhetoric rather than solidify his commitment to the franchise. We need to think about the state of the team, we lose a 2nd round Probowl box safety and replace him with a 1st round better-rounded safety plus a first round pick and a 3rd which we lost due to acquiring Beal in the supplemental draft. This draft is deep in Defensive prospects, also there are some interesting receivers.



If we are Giants fans we should be about the franchise, not the individual player. OBJ had a shot to create a legacy in 2016, what did he do with it? Forget about the trip to Miami, how did he perform during the playoff game? Eli was true to form, making throws trying to will the team to victory OBJ and his compadres SHIT THE BED!!! No apologies, just more immature antics. The Giants Franchise bend over backward to make him feel wanted and it wasn't enough for him to mature and become a man committing to his word and acting honorably.



It saddens me that it came to this, I really thought OBJ could handle sharing the spotlight SB but it was not to be. As great as OBJ is he is not LT, HC, MS, JT, PS, MB, RH, and many more men who took honor and pride playing for the Giants Franchise, while rewarding the fans by winning championships for them. History will remember OBJ as a star receiver for the New York Football Giants but, OBJ will never be remembered as a Giant great. That should be what this is about, not one man but one team. It is about the legacy of The New York Football Giants, people.



Drops the mic In comment 14329775 G-crew18 said:Drops the mic

HomerJones being confirmed RollBlue : 3/12/2019 10:57 pm : link as an complete moron is also solidified - go root for Foles and TC. Reese was with the Giants for 23 years, and deserves as much credit as TC for 42 and 46. Time to move on from both, unfortunately they appear to have gotten new HC and GMs that should be canned sooner rather than later. I'll primarily blame Mara for that.



When the Giants canned TC they went from 6-10 to 11-5. When they canned Reese, 3-13 to 5-11, and healthier, drafting 2nd in rounds 1, 2 and 3.

I bet Injuries played a big part in Giants thinking xman : 3/12/2019 10:57 pm : link I didn't trust Odell's head or his health. Return was reasonable.

Fantastic Jim in NH : 3/12/2019 10:58 pm : link I love the move. Love it because it’s bold. Love it because we get 3 players for one.



And I love it because Manning has to go now.

GCrew BocaGene : 3/12/2019 10:59 pm : link I concur.



You won the internet tonight.

I didn't trust Odell's head or his health. Return was reasonable. Torrag : 3/12/2019 10:59 pm : link Correct on both counts.

RE: The insanity is the over reaction clatterbuck : 3/12/2019 10:59 pm : link

Quote: What happening is a culture change, the nail on OBJ's coffin was his ill adviced public interview with little Wayne after receiving a humongous contract from the Giants organization. Also, the production on the field lacked explosiveness and again the missed games. In the offseason, he revs up the rhetoric rather than solidify his commitment to the franchise. We need to think about the state of the team, we lose a 2nd round Probowl box safety and replace him with a 1st round better-rounded safety plus a first round pick and a 3rd which we lost due to acquiring Beal in the supplemental draft. This draft is deep in Defensive prospects, also there are some interesting receivers.



If we are Giants fans we should be about the franchise, not the individual player. OBJ had a shot to create a legacy in 2016, what did he do with it? Forget about the trip to Miami, how did he perform during the playoff game? Eli was true to form, making throws trying to will the team to victory OBJ and his compadres SHIT THE BED!!! No apologies, just more immature antics. The Giants Franchise bend over backward to make him feel wanted and it wasn't enough for him to mature and become a man committing to his word and acting honorably.



It saddens me that it came to this, I really thought OBJ could handle sharing the spotlight SB but it was not to be. As great as OBJ is he is not LT, HC, MS, JT, PS, MB, RH, and many more men who took honor and pride playing for the Giants Franchise, while rewarding the fans by winning championships for them. History will remember OBJ as a star receiver for the New York Football Giants but, OBJ will never be remembered as a Giant great. That should be what this is about, not one man but one team. It is about the legacy of The New York Football Giants, people.



Rational and measured. Thank you. Still wish it didn't happen or didn't have to happen. And I agree re Collins/Peppers. In comment 14329775 G-crew18 said:Rational and measured. Thank you. Still wish it didn't happen or didn't have to happen. And I agree re Collins/Peppers.

How about a 6 and a 19 Gmanfandan : 3/12/2019 11:00 pm : link for Kyler Murray - that means OBJ for Kyler Murray and J. Peppers and a late 3rd.



That's not SOOOOOO bad- but trading OBJ for anything is sad. And Murry if he actually is committing to FB is worth it.

RE: The insanity is the over reaction mikeinbloomfield : 3/12/2019 11:04 pm : link

Quote: What happening is a culture change, the nail on OBJ's coffin was his ill adviced public interview with little Wayne after receiving a humongous contract from the Giants organization. Also, the production on the field lacked explosiveness and again the missed games. In the offseason, he revs up the rhetoric rather than solidify his commitment to the franchise. We need to think about the state of the team, we lose a 2nd round Probowl box safety and replace him with a 1st round better-rounded safety plus a first round pick and a 3rd which we lost due to acquiring Beal in the supplemental draft. This draft is deep in Defensive prospects, also there are some interesting receivers.



If we are Giants fans we should be about the franchise, not the individual player. OBJ had a shot to create a legacy in 2016, what did he do with it? Forget about the trip to Miami, how did he perform during the playoff game? Eli was true to form, making throws trying to will the team to victory OBJ and his compadres SHIT THE BED!!! No apologies, just more immature antics. The Giants Franchise bend over backward to make him feel wanted and it wasn't enough for him to mature and become a man committing to his word and acting honorably.



It saddens me that it came to this, I really thought OBJ could handle sharing the spotlight SB but it was not to be. As great as OBJ is he is not LT, HC, MS, JT, PS, MB, RH, and many more men who took honor and pride playing for the Giants Franchise, while rewarding the fans by winning championships for them. History will remember OBJ as a star receiver for the New York Football Giants but, OBJ will never be remembered as a Giant great. That should be what this is about, not one man but one team. It is about the legacy of The New York Football Giants, people.





The idea that the player who holds every significant Giants receiving record is hurting the team is a joke. And we had to replace our 25 year old safety with another 25 year old safety (with exactly one sack) is only because we chose not to keep him. Don’t congratulate Gettleman for solving an issue he created. And I’m not sure what to do with anyone calling LT more of a team player than Beckham. When did Beckham get suspended for drugs?



Gettleman got garbage for the best offensive player in our history. There’s no defending it. In comment 14329775 G-crew18 said:The idea that the player who holds every significant Giants receiving record is hurting the team is a joke. And we had to replace our 25 year old safety with another 25 year old safety (with exactly one sack) is only because we chose not to keep him. Don’t congratulate Gettleman for solving an issue he created. And I’m not sure what to do with anyone calling LT more of a team player than Beckham. When did Beckham get suspended for drugs?Gettleman got garbage for the best offensive player in our history. There’s no defending it.

Gentleman is great at giving more than he gets D_Giants : 3/12/2019 11:04 pm : link He has trashed the defense, losing Harrison, Apple, and Collins. He has given away the best WR the Giants ever had. Well, looking forward to an unexcitable, well-mannered group that will unlikely get 4 wins. Back to the late 1960s and 1970s.

RE: Fantastic NYG07 : 3/12/2019 11:05 pm : link

Quote: .



And I love it because Manning has to go now.



But unfortunately he won't. In comment 14329817 Jim in NH said:But unfortunately he won't.

RE: RE: 75 Percent on the field for games Sonic Youth : 3/12/2019 11:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329146 solarmike said:





Quote:





If you had an employee who could only participate 75% of the time, what would you do?







well we solved 2 of those problems by shipping them to Cleveland (vernon and beckham). we also solved the kneeling and histrionics on the culture front. nobody gives a fuck about kneeling, dumbass In comment 14329175 mdc1 said:nobody gives a fuck about kneeling, dumbass

RE: The insanity is the over reaction shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/12/2019 11:10 pm : link

Quote: What happening is a culture change, the nail on OBJ's coffin was his ill adviced public interview with little Wayne after receiving a humongous contract from the Giants organization. Also, the production on the field lacked explosiveness and again the missed games. In the offseason, he revs up the rhetoric rather than solidify his commitment to the franchise. We need to think about the state of the team, we lose a 2nd round Probowl box safety and replace him with a 1st round better-rounded safety plus a first round pick and a 3rd which we lost due to acquiring Beal in the supplemental draft. This draft is deep in Defensive prospects, also there are some interesting receivers.



If we are Giants fans we should be about the franchise, not the individual player. OBJ had a shot to create a legacy in 2016, what did he do with it? Forget about the trip to Miami, how did he perform during the playoff game? Eli was true to form, making throws trying to will the team to victory OBJ and his compadres SHIT THE BED!!! No apologies, just more immature antics. The Giants Franchise bend over backward to make him feel wanted and it wasn't enough for him to mature and become a man committing to his word and acting honorably.



It saddens me that it came to this, I really thought OBJ could handle sharing the spotlight SB but it was not to be. As great as OBJ is he is not LT, HC, MS, JT, PS, MB, RH, and many more men who took honor and pride playing for the Giants Franchise, while rewarding the fans by winning championships for them. History will remember OBJ as a star receiver for the New York Football Giants but, OBJ will never be remembered as a Giant great. That should be what this is about, not one man but one team. It is about the legacy of The New York Football Giants, people.



No offense, but what a pile of bullshit. If you're going to base one's ability to create a legacy on how they perform in their first playoff game, then Eli Manning would never be a "Giant great" because he completely shit his pants in his first playoff game. The greatest WR of all-time did absolutely nothing in his first three playoff games. Just pure anti-Odell nonsense. Jabrill Peppers might be really good one day... he sure as fuck isn't right now. Let's not act like we upgraded from Collins just to fit a horseshit narrative.





I wish they never drafted Odell because his singular talents were used to keep people around who needed to be jettisoned much earlier. The QB, HC, OC, and GM were all allowed to stick around much longer than possible because Odell could turn nothing into 7 points better than anyone. It's obvious the GM has no fucking clue what he's doing. I never had an issue with the Giants drafting Barkley, but they look absolutely ridiculous for doing it now that they've removed any possibility of team success for the next 2+ years of his career. As someone brilliantly said earlier, he's the new Barry Sanders. In comment 14329775 G-crew18 said:No offense, but what a pile of bullshit. If you're going to base one's ability to create a legacy on how they perform in their first playoff game, then Eli Manning would never be a "Giant great" because he completely shit his pants in his first playoff game. The greatest WR of all-time did absolutely nothing in his first three playoff games. Just pure anti-Odell nonsense. Jabrill Peppers might be really good one day... he sure as fuck isn't right now. Let's not act like we upgraded from Collins just to fit a horseshit narrative.I wish they never drafted Odell because his singular talents were used to keep people around who needed to be jettisoned much earlier. The QB, HC, OC, and GM were all allowed to stick around much longer than possible because Odell could turn nothing into 7 points better than anyone. It's obvious the GM has no fucking clue what he's doing. I never had an issue with the Giants drafting Barkley, but they look absolutely ridiculous for doing it now that they've removed any possibility of team success for the next 2+ years of his career. As someone brilliantly said earlier, he's the new Barry Sanders.

RE: RE: The insanity is the over reaction Mkdaman1818 : 3/12/2019 11:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329775 G-crew18 said:





Quote:





What happening is a culture change, the nail on OBJ's coffin was his ill adviced public interview with little Wayne after receiving a humongous contract from the Giants organization. Also, the production on the field lacked explosiveness and again the missed games. In the offseason, he revs up the rhetoric rather than solidify his commitment to the franchise. We need to think about the state of the team, we lose a 2nd round Probowl box safety and replace him with a 1st round better-rounded safety plus a first round pick and a 3rd which we lost due to acquiring Beal in the supplemental draft. This draft is deep in Defensive prospects, also there are some interesting receivers.



If we are Giants fans we should be about the franchise, not the individual player. OBJ had a shot to create a legacy in 2016, what did he do with it? Forget about the trip to Miami, how did he perform during the playoff game? Eli was true to form, making throws trying to will the team to victory OBJ and his compadres SHIT THE BED!!! No apologies, just more immature antics. The Giants Franchise bend over backward to make him feel wanted and it wasn't enough for him to mature and become a man committing to his word and acting honorably.



It saddens me that it came to this, I really thought OBJ could handle sharing the spotlight SB but it was not to be. As great as OBJ is he is not LT, HC, MS, JT, PS, MB, RH, and many more men who took honor and pride playing for the Giants Franchise, while rewarding the fans by winning championships for them. History will remember OBJ as a star receiver for the New York Football Giants but, OBJ will never be remembered as a Giant great. That should be what this is about, not one man but one team. It is about the legacy of The New York Football Giants, people.









The idea that the player who holds every significant Giants receiving record is hurting the team is a joke. And we had to replace our 25 year old safety with another 25 year old safety (with exactly one sack) is only because we chose not to keep him. Don’t congratulate Gettleman for solving an issue he created. And I’m not sure what to do with anyone calling LT more of a team player than Beckham. When did Beckham get suspended for drugs?



Gettleman got garbage for the best offensive player in our history. There’s no defending it.



It’s dawning on me that gettlemans clear end game is to get as many chips as he can, even if it means sacrificing current elite players. The Collins move makes a lot of sense now if he knew he was getting Peppers in a trade - means he’s still in line to receive a comp pick next year. There’s a lot of holes on this roster and if he needed to shed guys that clearly aren’t going to be part of the young core (or if he could replace them like he replaced Collins with Peppers) he’s going to do so. The next step is the QB, let’s see how he handles this. In comment 14329874 mikeinbloomfield said:It’s dawning on me that gettlemans clear end game is to get as many chips as he can, even if it means sacrificing current elite players. The Collins move makes a lot of sense now if he knew he was getting Peppers in a trade - means he’s still in line to receive a comp pick next year. There’s a lot of holes on this roster and if he needed to shed guys that clearly aren’t going to be part of the young core (or if he could replace them like he replaced Collins with Peppers) he’s going to do so. The next step is the QB, let’s see how he handles this.

Gettleman D_Giants : 3/12/2019 11:10 pm : link Is giving guys like Collins, Beckham and other great players an opportunity to reach the playoffs. It is difficult to accept that he is building, let alone re-building, this team.

My Two Cents Percy : 3/12/2019 11:10 pm : link All things considered, I kind of like the whole deal and think the Giants as a team will be better off for it.



Safety absences solved. RG problem solved. Prima donna player/behavioral problems fixed. Cap limitation situation improved. Eli still starting (in case there were doubts).



They're loaded -- absolutely loaded -- with picks and have more cap room now. But a lot remains to be done: #1 WR, starting RT, and CB issues. But with their new stash maybe these can be fixed, too. So go do it.

RE: RE: The insanity is the over reaction AcidTest : 3/12/2019 11:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329775 G-crew18 said:





Quote:





What happening is a culture change, the nail on OBJ's coffin was his ill adviced public interview with little Wayne after receiving a humongous contract from the Giants organization. Also, the production on the field lacked explosiveness and again the missed games. In the offseason, he revs up the rhetoric rather than solidify his commitment to the franchise. We need to think about the state of the team, we lose a 2nd round Probowl box safety and replace him with a 1st round better-rounded safety plus a first round pick and a 3rd which we lost due to acquiring Beal in the supplemental draft. This draft is deep in Defensive prospects, also there are some interesting receivers.



If we are Giants fans we should be about the franchise, not the individual player. OBJ had a shot to create a legacy in 2016, what did he do with it? Forget about the trip to Miami, how did he perform during the playoff game? Eli was true to form, making throws trying to will the team to victory OBJ and his compadres SHIT THE BED!!! No apologies, just more immature antics. The Giants Franchise bend over backward to make him feel wanted and it wasn't enough for him to mature and become a man committing to his word and acting honorably.



It saddens me that it came to this, I really thought OBJ could handle sharing the spotlight SB but it was not to be. As great as OBJ is he is not LT, HC, MS, JT, PS, MB, RH, and many more men who took honor and pride playing for the Giants Franchise, while rewarding the fans by winning championships for them. History will remember OBJ as a star receiver for the New York Football Giants but, OBJ will never be remembered as a Giant great. That should be what this is about, not one man but one team. It is about the legacy of The New York Football Giants, people.





Excellent post



+2. In comment 14329799 montanagiant said:+2.

RE: RE: The insanity is the over reaction the mike : 3/12/2019 11:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329775 G-crew18 said:





Quote:





What happening is a culture change, the nail on OBJ's coffin was his ill adviced public interview with little Wayne after receiving a humongous contract from the Giants organization. Also, the production on the field lacked explosiveness and again the missed games. In the offseason, he revs up the rhetoric rather than solidify his commitment to the franchise. We need to think about the state of the team, we lose a 2nd round Probowl box safety and replace him with a 1st round better-rounded safety plus a first round pick and a 3rd which we lost due to acquiring Beal in the supplemental draft. This draft is deep in Defensive prospects, also there are some interesting receivers.



If we are Giants fans we should be about the franchise, not the individual player. OBJ had a shot to create a legacy in 2016, what did he do with it? Forget about the trip to Miami, how did he perform during the playoff game? Eli was true to form, making throws trying to will the team to victory OBJ and his compadres SHIT THE BED!!! No apologies, just more immature antics. The Giants Franchise bend over backward to make him feel wanted and it wasn't enough for him to mature and become a man committing to his word and acting honorably.



It saddens me that it came to this, I really thought OBJ could handle sharing the spotlight SB but it was not to be. As great as OBJ is he is not LT, HC, MS, JT, PS, MB, RH, and many more men who took honor and pride playing for the Giants Franchise, while rewarding the fans by winning championships for them. History will remember OBJ as a star receiver for the New York Football Giants but, OBJ will never be remembered as a Giant great. That should be what this is about, not one man but one team. It is about the legacy of The New York Football Giants, people.









The idea that the player who holds every significant Giants receiving record is hurting the team is a joke. And we had to replace our 25 year old safety with another 25 year old safety (with exactly one sack) is only because we chose not to keep him. Don’t congratulate Gettleman for solving an issue he created. And I’m not sure what to do with anyone calling LT more of a team player than Beckham. When did Beckham get suspended for drugs?



Gettleman got garbage for the best offensive player in our history. There’s no defending it.



Peppers is almost two years younger than Collins, was a first round pick and is a much better athlete than collins and controllable for several years at significantly lower cost than Collins. If you add the compensatory draft pic they get for Collins, this was a great haul for us - especially if you compare it to what the Steelers got for AB, who is twice the receiver that OBJ is... Giants will likely get three or four starters for someone who had exactly zero interest in being part of this team despite Mara bending over backwards to accommodate him... In comment 14329874 mikeinbloomfield said:Peppers is almost two years younger than Collins, was a first round pick and is a much better athlete than collins and controllable for several years at significantly lower cost than Collins. If you add the compensatory draft pic they get for Collins, this was a great haul for us - especially if you compare it to what the Steelers got for AB, who is twice the receiver that OBJ is... Giants will likely get three or four starters for someone who had exactly zero interest in being part of this team despite Mara bending over backwards to accommodate him...

DG GRBlue : 3/12/2019 11:14 pm : link You can't judge him for another two years. I mean you can because there's nothing stopping you, but this is a rebuild of sorts. Not sure what the exact terminology would be but this is likely a 3 year plan.



This isn't fantasy football. You have NO idea what Beckham's value on the market was and don't think his off the field antics aren't a form of currency when it comes to trades. He brings with him a whole lot of distraction, doesn't matter if he's in CLE, LA or NY. Personally as a fan, I grew sick of it and there's no way he would have been helpful during this rebuild. So happy he's out of that locker room and 26 can be the face of the franchise.



Finally, this 2019 team hasn't played a down or even drafted yet and you're calling for DG's head. Let's see how this plays out. TOO many weapons hasn't won anyone Super Bowls. Its about balance.





Something I haven't seen someone say Sonic Youth : 3/12/2019 11:16 pm : link and admittedly, I didn't read the whole thread....



Beckham's comments about trepidation about being on the Giants are likely tied to the fact they kept Eli around when he's clearly cooked.



You're one of the best WRs in your prime, and they put Eli above the franchise, but his name above the laundry, and keep him around? Directly affecting your potential?



Sorry, this can be traced back to the Giants blind love for Eli when he's clearly cooked.



Teams that people herald for not holding on to players too long, like the Eagles and Pats, would have cut Eli by now.



Please look around the league, ripe with players like Mahomes, Watson, and Mayfield, and tell me what WR would be excited to play with the 2019 VERSION (important delineation on the year there) of Eli Manning?



ZERO.



Could he have handled it better? Yes. But let's not act like what he was saying wasn't what pretty much any Elite WR would think.

RE: RE: RE: The insanity is the over reaction Sonic Youth : 3/12/2019 11:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329874 mikeinbloomfield said:





Quote:





In comment 14329775 G-crew18 said:





Quote:





What happening is a culture change, the nail on OBJ's coffin was his ill adviced public interview with little Wayne after receiving a humongous contract from the Giants organization. Also, the production on the field lacked explosiveness and again the missed games. In the offseason, he revs up the rhetoric rather than solidify his commitment to the franchise. We need to think about the state of the team, we lose a 2nd round Probowl box safety and replace him with a 1st round better-rounded safety plus a first round pick and a 3rd which we lost due to acquiring Beal in the supplemental draft. This draft is deep in Defensive prospects, also there are some interesting receivers.



If we are Giants fans we should be about the franchise, not the individual player. OBJ had a shot to create a legacy in 2016, what did he do with it? Forget about the trip to Miami, how did he perform during the playoff game? Eli was true to form, making throws trying to will the team to victory OBJ and his compadres SHIT THE BED!!! No apologies, just more immature antics. The Giants Franchise bend over backward to make him feel wanted and it wasn't enough for him to mature and become a man committing to his word and acting honorably.



It saddens me that it came to this, I really thought OBJ could handle sharing the spotlight SB but it was not to be. As great as OBJ is he is not LT, HC, MS, JT, PS, MB, RH, and many more men who took honor and pride playing for the Giants Franchise, while rewarding the fans by winning championships for them. History will remember OBJ as a star receiver for the New York Football Giants but, OBJ will never be remembered as a Giant great. That should be what this is about, not one man but one team. It is about the legacy of The New York Football Giants, people.









The idea that the player who holds every significant Giants receiving record is hurting the team is a joke. And we had to replace our 25 year old safety with another 25 year old safety (with exactly one sack) is only because we chose not to keep him. Don’t congratulate Gettleman for solving an issue he created. And I’m not sure what to do with anyone calling LT more of a team player than Beckham. When did Beckham get suspended for drugs?



Gettleman got garbage for the best offensive player in our history. There’s no defending it.







Peppers is almost two years younger than Collins, was a first round pick and is a much better athlete than collins and controllable for several years at significantly lower cost than Collins. If you add the compensatory draft pic they get for Collins, this was a great haul for us - especially if you compare it to what the Steelers got for AB, who is twice the receiver that OBJ is... Giants will likely get three or four starters for someone who had exactly zero interest in being part of this team despite Mara bending over backwards to accommodate him... Your credibility goes out the fucking window when you make some bullshit claim that Brown is "twice the WR OBJ was".



How delusional are you? In comment 14329953 the mike said:Your credibility goes out the fucking window when you make some bullshit claim that Brown is "twice the WR OBJ was".How delusional are you?

RE: had a long conversation with a Redskins fan.. FStubbs : 3/12/2019 11:19 pm : link

Quote: we discussed they worst run NFL organizations. He felt it was a toss-up between the Jets and the Redskins with the Browns not too far behind. I leaned more towards the Redskins because of the direct corelation between Snyder and the fall of the team.

It looks like I might have spoken too soon because the Giants management might have just made some generational decisions.



Welcome back to the 70's. I just hope there is an LT type of reward at the end of this clusterflub.







Washington sucked for years before Snyder and went 10-6 the first year with Snyder and made it to the 2nd round of the playoffs. Now what happened afterward ... In comment 14329039 bbfanva said:Washington sucked for years before Snyder and went 10-6 the first year with Snyder and made it to the 2nd round of the playoffs. Now what happened afterward ...

Everything seems to point to Antonio Brown Matt in SGS : 3/12/2019 11:19 pm : link spooking the shit out of the Giants front office. And let's not forget, the Steelers are essentially (and literally) the Giants AFC cousins. After watching that horror show go down (from an ownership point of view), the Giants watched the Steelers trade Brown a year too late and get 60 cents on the dollar.



I am with what jt was saying on BBI, that I believe the plan all along for the Giants was to keep Odell this year, see what they could do, and then trade him next year, as the cap hit became less an issue and they can at least get 2 years for their efforts.



But watching the Brown return. Watching public circus that was created and the demand for more money guaranteed, I think the Giants got visions of that after the 2019 season so they moved to get him out now.



As for the return for Odell, when you compare it to other WRs traded, it was better than what others got, just not what we'd expect back. They did get the first rounder. They did get a 3rd and a starter. At the least, Gettleman should have gotten the better 3rd rounder, and I'd have hoped for a 2020 2nd. But...again, looking at Antonio Brown. Brown ultimately dictated where he was going to go. He shot down the Buffalo deal. I'm sure Odell wanted LA or SF, but he had Cleveland on his "list" so he could be with Mayfield and Landry. As much as I would have wanted the Giants to shop that offer around, I don't know how far they would have gotten in reality.



Odell was never a distraction to his teammates, that was what we had heard from his former teammates over and over again. But it's a fine line between that and him turning into Antonio Brown and completely pissing off the entire organization. The Giants basically got out before it got really bad.

"It is about the legacy of The New York Football Giants, people." Enzo : 3/12/2019 11:21 pm : link bahahaha. What a bunch of bullshit.





RE: Something I haven't seen someone say Mr. Bungle : 3/12/2019 11:25 pm : link

Quote: Beckham's comments about trepidation about being on the Giants are likely tied to the fact they kept Eli around when he's clearly cooked.



That "cooked" quarterback put an awful lot of passes right on Beckham's hands that ended up on the turf. Especially on a particular January Sunday in Green Bay. Of course, the cooked quarterback didn't take any veiled shots at Beckham. But that's just how he rolls... In comment 14329973 Sonic Youth said:That "cooked" quarterback put an awful lot of passes right on Beckham's hands that ended up on the turf. Especially on a particular January Sunday in Green Bay. Of course, the cooked quarterback didn't take any veiled shots at Beckham. But that's just how he rolls...

RE: RE: Something I haven't seen someone say Dave in Hoboken : 3/12/2019 11:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329973 Sonic Youth said:





Quote:





Beckham's comments about trepidation about being on the Giants are likely tied to the fact they kept Eli around when he's clearly cooked.







That "cooked" quarterback put an awful lot of passes right on Beckham's hands that ended up on the turf. Especially on a particular January Sunday in Green Bay. Of course, the cooked quarterback didn't take any veiled shots at Beckham. But that's just how he rolls...



He also threw quite a few inaccurately to the WR, as well. In comment 14330050 Mr. Bungle said:He also threw quite a few inaccurately to the WR, as well.

My gut (which has known to be wrong before) blueblood : 3/12/2019 11:28 pm : link tells me you dont make this kind of move without something else brewing..

RE: RE: Something I haven't seen someone say Sonic Youth : 3/12/2019 11:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329973 Sonic Youth said:





Quote:





Beckham's comments about trepidation about being on the Giants are likely tied to the fact they kept Eli around when he's clearly cooked.







That "cooked" quarterback put an awful lot of passes right on Beckham's hands that ended up on the turf. Especially on a particular January Sunday in Green Bay. Of course, the cooked quarterback didn't take any veiled shots at Beckham. But that's just how he rolls...



How'd 2017 go? How'd 2018 start? How'd the offense perform after their great 2015 season? Are you going to point to one game and tell me Eli still has it? Does he have the anti-aging wonder drug? Do players not fall off in their LATE FUCKING 30s?



Give me a break.



And besides the point that Eli is clearly "cooked", you missed the overarching point that it's quite simple for younger WRs to look around the league and 100% wish they had a more dynamic playmaker who isn't a statue that can get them the ball.



Again, answer my question - do you think elite WRs would ever put Eli in the top 15 starting QBs they'd want to play with at this point in time?



Newsflash: they wouldn't.



And yeah, Eli is cooked. In comment 14330050 Mr. Bungle said:How'd 2017 go? How'd 2018 start? How'd the offense perform after their great 2015 season? Are you going to point to one game and tell me Eli still has it? Does he have the anti-aging wonder drug? Do players not fall off in their LATE FUCKING 30s?Give me a break.And besides the point that Eli is clearly "cooked", you missed the overarching point that it's quite simple for younger WRs to look around the league and 100% wish they had a more dynamic playmaker who isn't a statue that can get them the ball.Again, answer my question - do you think elite WRs would ever put Eli in the top 15 starting QBs they'd want to play with at this point in time?Newsflash: they wouldn't.And yeah, Eli is cooked.

Don't give me this bullshit about what Antonio Brown fetched Anakim : 3/12/2019 11:34 pm : link The Steelers hands were tied. Brown wanted out in the worst way and he was getting a new contract wherever he went.



We have to eat that humongous cap hit of OBJ.





Oh and BTW, Amari Cooper got a first on his own....and remember how many people thought that the Raiders had robbed the Cowboys? Turned out he was worth it, but you get the point.





There's absolutely no way of spinning this in our favor. You want to trade OBJ? Fine. But you better get a king's ransom not only for the type of player he is, but for the cap hit you'll be suffering. We didn't get that. We got a drop in the bucket.

RE: RE: The insanity is the over reaction Canton : 3/12/2019 11:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329775 G-crew18 said:





Quote:





What happening is a culture change, the nail on OBJ's coffin was his ill adviced public interview with little Wayne after receiving a humongous contract from the Giants organization. Also, the production on the field lacked explosiveness and again the missed games. In the offseason, he revs up the rhetoric rather than solidify his commitment to the franchise. We need to think about the state of the team, we lose a 2nd round Probowl box safety and replace him with a 1st round better-rounded safety plus a first round pick and a 3rd which we lost due to acquiring Beal in the supplemental draft. This draft is deep in Defensive prospects, also there are some interesting receivers.



If we are Giants fans we should be about the franchise, not the individual player. OBJ had a shot to create a legacy in 2016, what did he do with it? Forget about the trip to Miami, how did he perform during the playoff game? Eli was true to form, making throws trying to will the team to victory OBJ and his compadres SHIT THE BED!!! No apologies, just more immature antics. The Giants Franchise bend over backward to make him feel wanted and it wasn't enough for him to mature and become a man committing to his word and acting honorably.



It saddens me that it came to this, I really thought OBJ could handle sharing the spotlight SB but it was not to be. As great as OBJ is he is not LT, HC, MS, JT, PS, MB, RH, and many more men who took honor and pride playing for the Giants Franchise, while rewarding the fans by winning championships for them. History will remember OBJ as a star receiver for the New York Football Giants but, OBJ will never be remembered as a Giant great. That should be what this is about, not one man but one team. It is about the legacy of The New York Football Giants, people.





Excellent post



Drop the mic 🎤



Best post of the day, if not the year, about OBJ and the state of the franchise. Finally, a voice of reason.



Take a bow In comment 14329799 montanagiant said:Drop the mic 🎤Best post of the day, if not the year, about OBJ and the state of the franchise. Finally, a voice of reason.Take a bow

RE: RE: Something I haven't seen someone say the mike : 3/12/2019 11:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329973 Sonic Youth said:





Quote:





Beckham's comments about trepidation about being on the Giants are likely tied to the fact they kept Eli around when he's clearly cooked.







That "cooked" quarterback put an awful lot of passes right on Beckham's hands that ended up on the turf. Especially on a particular January Sunday in Green Bay. Of course, the cooked quarterback didn't take any veiled shots at Beckham. But that's just how he rolls...



It is going to be such a joy in 2019 watching our elite pocket quarterback actually have a pocket from which to throw... especially if we can sign Williams... And then watching Eli have his best year in a decade and actually make the pro bowl in his "retirement year"... And remarkably, he will do so without the vaunted OBJ stretching out the field - imagine that.... I can't wait to hear the "quarterback is cooked" cries when he is signed to an extension this time next year :) In comment 14330050 Mr. Bungle said:It is going to be such a joy in 2019 watching our elite pocket quarterback actually have a pocket from which to throw... especially if we can sign Williams... And then watching Eli have his best year in a decade and actually make the pro bowl in his "retirement year"... And remarkably, he will do so without the vaunted OBJ stretching out the field - imagine that.... I can't wait to hear the "quarterback is cooked" cries when he is signed to an extension this time next year :)

RE: RE: RE: Something I haven't seen someone say Mr. Bungle : 3/12/2019 11:37 pm : link

Quote: blah, blah, blah...

The point is not whether Eli's fading. The point is that it's pretty rich to think that a guy who drops so many passes and misses so many games could be pissy about his aging QB (who's actually won something in this league and never missed a game) not being good enough for his standards.



It could be pretty entertaining to see Baker Mayfield showing up Beckham for dropping routine passes on 3rd down or being the Invisible Man in the Browns' first playoff game. In comment 14330077 Sonic Youth said:The point is not whether Eli's fading. The point is that it's pretty rich to think that a guy who drops so many passes and misses so many games could be pissy about his aging QB (who's actually won something in this league and never missed a game) not being good enough for his standards.It could be pretty entertaining to see Baker Mayfield showing up Beckham for dropping routine passes on 3rd down or being the Invisible Man in the Browns' first playoff game.

RE: RE: RE: Something I haven't seen someone say Mr. Bungle : 3/12/2019 11:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14330050 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





In comment 14329973 Sonic Youth said:





Quote:





Beckham's comments about trepidation about being on the Giants are likely tied to the fact they kept Eli around when he's clearly cooked.







That "cooked" quarterback put an awful lot of passes right on Beckham's hands that ended up on the turf. Especially on a particular January Sunday in Green Bay. Of course, the cooked quarterback didn't take any veiled shots at Beckham. But that's just how he rolls...







It is going to be such a joy in 2019 watching our elite pocket quarterback actually have a pocket from which to throw... especially if we can sign Williams... And then watching Eli have his best year in a decade and actually make the pro bowl in his "retirement year"... And remarkably, he will do so without the vaunted OBJ stretching out the field - imagine that.... I can't wait to hear the "quarterback is cooked" cries when he is signed to an extension this time next year :)

Dude, put down the pipe. In comment 14330099 the mike said:Dude, put down the pipe.

RE: RE: RE: Something I haven't seen someone say NYG07 : 3/12/2019 11:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14330050 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:







It is going to be such a joy in 2019 watching our elite pocket quarterback actually have a pocket from which to throw... especially if we can sign Williams... And then watching Eli have his best year in a decade and actually make the pro bowl in his "retirement year"... And remarkably, he will do so without the vaunted OBJ stretching out the field - imagine that.... I can't wait to hear the "quarterback is cooked" cries when he is signed to an extension this time next year :)



The most delusional post I have seen yet today. In comment 14330099 the mike said:The most delusional post I have seen yet today.

RE: ... djm : 3/12/2019 11:39 pm : link

Quote: It's not so much the compensation -- I assume Gettleman knows how to operate in the trade market. He's made some fair deals (Ogletree), some good deals (Vernon, JPP) and average deals (Apple, OBJ) and a bad deal (Snacks).



But the planning and timing is what would alarm me if I were his boss.



There's no escaping the simple truth Gettleman signed Beckham, paid him 22M dollars, and then the whole thing fell apart.



This is the 2nd year in a row the Giants will operate with more than 30M in dead money. You want blame Reese for last year, sure. But this hole is Gettleman's.



He did an amazingly bad job last offseason. Good he can admit it, but oof.



You continue to gloss over that if DG let Beckham walk for nothing it would be much worse than signing and eventually trading him. I don’t understand your point about the stupid dead money? What was the alternative? Sign him and don’t trade him even if the trade was the prudent move all because he can’t trade a guy he just paid one year earlier? Ok there’s dead money... only an idiot would prefer that the alternative to this.



In comment 14329529 christian said:You continue to gloss over that if DG let Beckham walk for nothing it would be much worse than signing and eventually trading him. I don’t understand your point about the stupid dead money? What was the alternative? Sign him and don’t trade him even if the trade was the prudent move all because he can’t trade a guy he just paid one year earlier? Ok there’s dead money... only an idiot would prefer that the alternative to this.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Something I haven't seen someone say Sonic Youth : 3/12/2019 11:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14330077 Sonic Youth said:





Quote:





blah, blah, blah...





The point is not whether Eli's fading. The point is that it's pretty rich to think that a guy who drops so many passes and misses so many games could be pissy about his aging QB (who's actually won something in this league and never missed a game) not being good enough for his standards.



It could be pretty entertaining to see Baker Mayfield showing up Beckham for dropping routine passes on 3rd down or being the Invisible Man in the Browns' first playoff game. 2007 was 12 years ago. 2011 was 8 years ago. Eli Manning is a sub par quarterback at this point, and is an aging legend on his last legs.



You are willfully ignoring reality if you think that Eli is a QB that elite WRs are stoked to play with.



It's not about my opinion, or yours. It's about reality and the truth.



In comment 14330108 Mr. Bungle said:2007 was 12 years ago. 2011 was 8 years ago. Eli Manning is a sub par quarterback at this point, and is an aging legend on his last legs.You are willfully ignoring reality if you think that Eli is a QB that elite WRs are stoked to play with.It's not about my opinion, or yours. It's about reality and the truth.

Also, re: Beckham being invisible in GB Sonic Youth : 3/12/2019 11:40 pm : link (which he did fuck up).



Let's not forget 23-0 at home in 05.

RE: RE: RE: Something I haven't seen someone say shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/12/2019 11:42 pm : link

Quote:



It is going to be such a joy in 2019 watching our elite pocket quarterback actually have a pocket from which to throw... especially if we can sign Williams... And then watching Eli have his best year in a decade and actually make the pro bowl in his "retirement year"... And remarkably, he will do so without the vaunted OBJ stretching out the field - imagine that.... I can't wait to hear the "quarterback is cooked" cries when he is signed to an extension this time next year :)



In comment 14330099 the mike said:

RE: RE: Something I haven't seen someone say Greg from LI : 3/12/2019 11:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14329973 Sonic Youth said:





Quote:





Beckham's comments about trepidation about being on the Giants are likely tied to the fact they kept Eli around when he's clearly cooked.







That "cooked" quarterback put an awful lot of passes right on Beckham's hands that ended up on the turf. Especially on a particular January Sunday in Green Bay. Of course, the cooked quarterback didn't take any veiled shots at Beckham. But that's just how he rolls...



Hey, what did Eli do in his first playoff game again? Oh, right, he was absolutely atrocious. In comment 14330050 Mr. Bungle said:Hey, what did Eli do in his first playoff game again? Oh, right, he was absolutely atrocious.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Something I haven't seen someone say Mr. Bungle : 3/12/2019 11:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14330108 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





In comment 14330077 Sonic Youth said:





Quote:





blah, blah, blah...





The point is not whether Eli's fading. The point is that it's pretty rich to think that a guy who drops so many passes and misses so many games could be pissy about his aging QB (who's actually won something in this league and never missed a game) not being good enough for his standards.



It could be pretty entertaining to see Baker Mayfield showing up Beckham for dropping routine passes on 3rd down or being the Invisible Man in the Browns' first playoff game.



2007 was 12 years ago. 2011 was 8 years ago. Eli Manning is a sub par quarterback at this point, and is an aging legend on his last legs.



You are willfully ignoring reality if you think that Eli is a QB that elite WRs are stoked to play with.



It's not about my opinion, or yours. It's about reality and the truth.



You keep making this about Eli, even though I'm redirecting your focus to the true point -- Beckham. Don't bother responding at all if you're just going to deflect.



And we can "forget" about the 2005 playoff game against the Panthers because Eli made up for it in spades afterward. Let me know when Beckham made up for that humiliating performance in Green Bay (after putting his shirt back on and putting the camera away). In comment 14330117 Sonic Youth said:You keep making this about Eli, even though I'm redirecting your focus to the true point -- Beckham. Don't bother responding at all if you're just going to deflect.And we can "forget" about the 2005 playoff game against the Panthers because Eli made up for it in spades afterward. Let me know when Beckham made up for that humiliating performance in Green Bay (after putting his shirt back on and putting the camera away).

Everyone slobbering over a pro Giants brain trust post NoGainDayne : 3/12/2019 11:50 pm : link and ignoring the anonymous AFC sourr saying he’d be fired over this trade return is indicative of the delusional attitude most have to support the Giants.



We’ve just let go of one of the most talented highest upside players in the league for a sub par return. People want to talk about his issues but the way we managed him, our coaching turnover, our inability to put people around him that could build a real winning roster that starts at the top and no matter how many players get run out of town for being malcontents we still have people refusing to look in the mirror and see the issues we have at the top.



Honestly I’ve been a die hard Giants fan my whole life and these last few seasons paired with the way some fans think about this team makes this whole situation so repugnant for me. We have become the Browns.

One thing is perfectly clear its Barkleys team now JerseyCityJoe : 3/12/2019 11:50 pm : link He is the hub we are building around.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Something I haven't seen someone say Sonic Youth : 3/12/2019 11:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14330117 Sonic Youth said:





Quote:





In comment 14330108 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





In comment 14330077 Sonic Youth said:





Quote:





blah, blah, blah...





The point is not whether Eli's fading. The point is that it's pretty rich to think that a guy who drops so many passes and misses so many games could be pissy about his aging QB (who's actually won something in this league and never missed a game) not being good enough for his standards.



It could be pretty entertaining to see Baker Mayfield showing up Beckham for dropping routine passes on 3rd down or being the Invisible Man in the Browns' first playoff game.



2007 was 12 years ago. 2011 was 8 years ago. Eli Manning is a sub par quarterback at this point, and is an aging legend on his last legs.



You are willfully ignoring reality if you think that Eli is a QB that elite WRs are stoked to play with.



It's not about my opinion, or yours. It's about reality and the truth.







You keep making this about Eli, even though I'm redirecting your focus to the true point -- Beckham. Don't bother responding at all if you're just going to deflect.



And we can "forget" about the 2005 playoff game against the Panthers because Eli made up for it in spades afterward. Let me know when Beckham made up for that humiliating performance in Green Bay (after putting his shirt back on and putting the camera away). My point is that Eli is not a player that any elite WR wants to play with in the league. And that's likely a big factor into why OBJ made his comments about NYC. I can't see it's the only factor, but it's obviously a big one.



Nobody wants to play with a shot QB, and nobody wants to play with a shot QB when management consistently decides to stick with him for things that happened nearly a deecade/over a decade ago..



Eli, save for really (somewhat) 2014 and 2015, hasn't really played consistently well since the first half of 2012. Why would elite young WRs want to play with him?



All I'm saying is that likely factored into his decision that he made with his comments. It was DUMB to air them publicly in an interview with lil wayne, but I do think it was a factor In comment 14330154 Mr. Bungle said:My point is that Eli is not a player that any elite WR wants to play with in the league. And that's likely a big factor into why OBJ made his comments about NYC. I can't see it's the only factor, but it's obviously a big one.Nobody wants to play with a shot QB, and nobody wants to play with a shot QB when management consistently decides to stick with him for things that happened nearly a deecade/over a decade ago..Eli, save for really (somewhat) 2014 and 2015, hasn't really played consistently well since the first half of 2012. Why would elite young WRs want to play with him?All I'm saying is that likely factored into his decision that he made with his comments. It was DUMB to air them publicly in an interview with lil wayne, but I do think it was a factor

And Eli had a chance to make up for it 2 seasons later Sonic Youth : 12:01 am : link Giants are so ass backwards OBJ never even got the chance.



Hopefully he doesn't make up for it in a Browns uni.

Apologies for not reading all 800 but here's a relatively simple take Eric on Li : 12:01 am : link they basically got what the Raiders got for Khalil Mack for a player who has far more risks. He misses more games, relies on skills that have a shorter shelf life (elite speed + athleticism), and doesn't always set the best example. I hated the Mack trade for the Raiders because he is exactly the type of cornerstone you want in your lockerroom, this one is more even value for both sides in my mind.



I don't know if this is a good move, but I understand it and will hope for the best. I never loved Peppers, but I have hopes that he can do a lot of what Collins did. The #17 pick in this draft could be an excellent player. Christian Wilkins. Brian Burns. Ed Oliver. Devin Bush. Whoever. We now have a chance to add 2 top flight young players under cheap team control. The 3rd round pick is another top 100 player. And in the future there's more cap space.



Like everyone with eyes I will miss watch OBJ do amazing things. I will not miss some of the silliness. And I will not miss all the losing we've done the past several years if Gettleman can get the team to turn the corner and win some games.

Maybe Goodell ajr2456 : 12:01 am : link Vetos the trade like Stern did with Chris Paul

RE: Apologies for not reading all 800 but here's a relatively simple take the mike : 12:04 am : link

Quote: they basically got what the Raiders got for Khalil Mack for a player who has far more risks. He misses more games, relies on skills that have a shorter shelf life (elite speed + athleticism), and doesn't always set the best example. I hated the Mack trade for the Raiders because he is exactly the type of cornerstone you want in your lockerroom, this one is more even value for both sides in my mind.



I don't know if this is a good move, but I understand it and will hope for the best. I never loved Peppers, but I have hopes that he can do a lot of what Collins did. The #17 pick in this draft could be an excellent player. Christian Wilkins. Brian Burns. Ed Oliver. Devin Bush. Whoever. We now have a chance to add 2 top flight young players under cheap team control. The 3rd round pick is another top 100 player. And in the future there's more cap space.



Like everyone with eyes I will miss watch OBJ do amazing things. I will not miss some of the silliness. And I will not miss all the losing we've done the past several years if Gettleman can get the team to turn the corner and win some games.



Well stated, balanced post. In comment 14330213 Eric on Li said:Well stated, balanced post.

Hey at least the bright side to all of this is montanagiant : 12:12 am : link When OBJ does his Dog pissing celebration he can do it in the Dog Pound end and fit right in

yeah bc4life : 12:18 am : link because he does it so often

I just don't comprehend how grown men routinely got their feelings Ten Ton Hammer : 12:20 am : link hurt by inane nonsense like the kicking net uproar or his touchdown celebrations.



It's one of the dumbest phenomena I've ever seen. I know it's possible to have seen these things, then not think about it 10 minutes after the game is over, and yet it gets talked about so much you'd think people have a personal stake in it.





RE: I just don't comprehend how grown men routinely got their feelings Dave in Hoboken : 12:21 am : link

Quote: hurt by inane nonsense like the kicking net uproar or his touchdown celebrations.



It's one of the dumbest phenomena I've ever seen. I know it's possible to have seen these things, then not think about it 10 minutes after the game is over, and yet it gets talked about so much you'd think people have a personal stake in it.





Because people are idiots. In comment 14330305 Ten Ton Hammer said:Because people are idiots.

RE: RE: RE: Something I haven't seen someone say BillKo : 12:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 14330050 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





In comment 14329973 Sonic Youth said:





Quote:





Beckham's comments about trepidation about being on the Giants are likely tied to the fact they kept Eli around when he's clearly cooked.







That "cooked" quarterback put an awful lot of passes right on Beckham's hands that ended up on the turf. Especially on a particular January Sunday in Green Bay. Of course, the cooked quarterback didn't take any veiled shots at Beckham. But that's just how he rolls...







Hey, what did Eli do in his first playoff game again? Oh, right, he was absolutely atrocious.



Yeah, I remember Eli taking a boat trip. Then rolling into Giants Stadium with his shirt off in warmups. Remember that?



Not to even mention the fact Eli is a QB, OBJ a WR. Totally different positions............ In comment 14330140 Greg from LI said:Yeah, I remember Eli taking a boat trip. Then rolling into Giants Stadium with his shirt off in warmups. Remember that?Not to even mention the fact Eli is a QB, OBJ a WR. Totally different positions............

RE: RE: I just don't comprehend how grown men routinely got their feelings Britt in VA : 12:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 14330305 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





hurt by inane nonsense like the kicking net uproar or his touchdown celebrations.



It's one of the dumbest phenomena I've ever seen. I know it's possible to have seen these things, then not think about it 10 minutes after the game is over, and yet it gets talked about so much you'd think people have a personal stake in it.









Because people are idiots.



Yeah, fucking idiots man... (check the date/time)



Quote: Beckham being traded gets talk about almost

Dave in Hoboken : 3/12/2019 1:55 pm : link : reply

all of the time, yet never happens.



Don't some of the idiots out there (and on here) ever get tired of being wrong on this? Christ. In comment 14330309 Dave in Hoboken said:Yeah, fucking idiots man... (check the date/time)

RE: RE: RE: I just don't comprehend how grown men routinely got their feelings Dave in Hoboken : 12:31 am : link

Quote: In comment 14330309 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14330305 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





hurt by inane nonsense like the kicking net uproar or his touchdown celebrations.



It's one of the dumbest phenomena I've ever seen. I know it's possible to have seen these things, then not think about it 10 minutes after the game is over, and yet it gets talked about so much you'd think people have a personal stake in it.









Because people are idiots.







Yeah, fucking idiots man... (check the date/time)







Quote:





Beckham being traded gets talk about almost

Dave in Hoboken : 3/12/2019 1:55 pm : link : reply

all of the time, yet never happens.



Don't some of the idiots out there (and on here) ever get tired of being wrong on this? Christ.







I was wrong, it happens.



Hey, how did Eli's 'kick-ass' revenge tour go last season? Oh. Nevermind. In comment 14330333 Britt in VA said:I was wrong, it happens.Hey, how did Eli's 'kick-ass' revenge tour go last season? Oh. Nevermind.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Something I haven't seen someone say shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:31 am : link

Quote:





Yeah, I remember Eli taking a boat trip. Then rolling into Giants Stadium with his shirt off in warmups. Remember that?



Not to even mention the fact Eli is a QB, OBJ a WR. Totally different positions............



What difference does it make? They both sucked in their first playoff game. The difference is that's a scarlet letter for Odell and people forgot about it with Eli because he had opportunities to redeem himself later. In comment 14330329 BillKo said:What difference does it make? They both sucked in their first playoff game. The difference is that's a scarlet letter for Odell and people forgot about it with Eli because he had opportunities to redeem himself later.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Something I haven't seen someone say Ten Ton Hammer : 12:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14330140 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





In comment 14330050 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





In comment 14329973 Sonic Youth said:





Quote:





Beckham's comments about trepidation about being on the Giants are likely tied to the fact they kept Eli around when he's clearly cooked.







That "cooked" quarterback put an awful lot of passes right on Beckham's hands that ended up on the turf. Especially on a particular January Sunday in Green Bay. Of course, the cooked quarterback didn't take any veiled shots at Beckham. But that's just how he rolls...







Hey, what did Eli do in his first playoff game again? Oh, right, he was absolutely atrocious.







Yeah, I remember Eli taking a boat trip. Then rolling into Giants Stadium with his shirt off in warmups. Remember that?



Not to even mention the fact Eli is a QB, OBJ a WR. Totally different positions............



Who gives a crap what he or anyone wears? How old are we?



Is this elementary school? In comment 14330329 BillKo said:Who gives a crap what he or anyone wears? How old are we?Is this elementary school?

montanagiant post on the money, everyone needs to keep calm and watch. plato : 12:32 am : link I for one think DG is building the team around SB who is a generational and team player. Giants will win by building strong defense to stop others running/passing, and a strong running game to control clock and score. the changes to “o”line are about this as is trading for safeties and draft picks in strong “d” draft.



how this plays out in a 2019 onward pass oriented NFL will be interesting. But it gives Eli his year or two to play action his way to HOF and for SB to begin to set his career on that path.

Trade FloridaGfan : 12:32 am : link Haven't felt this bad about a trade since 63. Still PO'd about Huff being traded. Hope this one works out better than that "Rebuilding"

RE: RE: ... CMc in 342 : 12:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 14329529 christian said:





Quote:





It's not so much the compensation -- I assume Gettleman knows how to operate in the trade market. He's made some fair deals (Ogletree), some good deals (Vernon, JPP) and average deals (Apple, OBJ) and a bad deal (Snacks).



But the planning and timing is what would alarm me if I were his boss.



There's no escaping the simple truth Gettleman signed Beckham, paid him 22M dollars, and then the whole thing fell apart.



This is the 2nd year in a row the Giants will operate with more than 30M in dead money. You want blame Reese for last year, sure. But this hole is Gettleman's.



He did an amazingly bad job last offseason. Good he can admit it, but oof.







You continue to gloss over that if DG let Beckham walk for nothing it would be much worse than signing and eventually trading him. I don’t understand your point about the stupid dead money? What was the alternative? Sign him and don’t trade him even if the trade was the prudent move all because he can’t trade a guy he just paid one year earlier? Ok there’s dead money... only an idiot would prefer that the alternative to this.





Read every post - DJM bravo on each of yours! Can't agree more.



The long sufferers remember its only glorious to win when the guys you rooted hard for and admire put it together and pull it off as a team.



I'm okay with an Eli farewell tour and a real rebuild to create a group I'd like to see win. Beckham wasn't getting us there alone or sticking around to be a part of it through the growing pains. In comment 14330116 djm said:Read every post - DJM bravo on each of yours! Can't agree more.The long sufferers remember its only glorious to win when the guys you rooted hard for and admire put it together and pull it off as a team.I'm okay with an Eli farewell tour and a real rebuild to create a group I'd like to see win. Beckham wasn't getting us there alone or sticking around to be a part of it through the growing pains.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Something I haven't seen someone say BillKo : 12:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 14330329 BillKo said:





Quote:





In comment 14330140 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





In comment 14330050 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





In comment 14329973 Sonic Youth said:





Quote:





Beckham's comments about trepidation about being on the Giants are likely tied to the fact they kept Eli around when he's clearly cooked.







That "cooked" quarterback put an awful lot of passes right on Beckham's hands that ended up on the turf. Especially on a particular January Sunday in Green Bay. Of course, the cooked quarterback didn't take any veiled shots at Beckham. But that's just how he rolls...







Hey, what did Eli do in his first playoff game again? Oh, right, he was absolutely atrocious.







Yeah, I remember Eli taking a boat trip. Then rolling into Giants Stadium with his shirt off in warmups. Remember that?



Not to even mention the fact Eli is a QB, OBJ a WR. Totally different positions............







Who gives a crap what he or anyone wears? How old are we?



Is this elementary school?



LOL..maybe you should ask OBJ that.



He sure did act immature that entire playoff week, no?

In comment 14330350 Ten Ton Hammer said:LOL..maybe you should ask OBJ that.He sure did act immature that entire playoff week, no?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Something I haven't seen someone say OBJ_AllDay : 12:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 14330140 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





In comment 14330050 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





In comment 14329973 Sonic Youth said:





Quote:





Beckham's comments about trepidation about being on the Giants are likely tied to the fact they kept Eli around when he's clearly cooked.







That "cooked" quarterback put an awful lot of passes right on Beckham's hands that ended up on the turf. Especially on a particular January Sunday in Green Bay. Of course, the cooked quarterback didn't take any veiled shots at Beckham. But that's just how he rolls...







Hey, what did Eli do in his first playoff game again? Oh, right, he was absolutely atrocious.







Yeah, I remember Eli taking a boat trip. Then rolling into Giants Stadium with his shirt off in warmups. Remember that?



Not to even mention the fact Eli is a QB, OBJ a WR. Totally different positions............



Lost in the boat nonsense (1 week prior to a game) repeatedly is the fact that Super Bowl winner Victor Cruz was the driving force behind it all and planned it but let’s continue to lay all blame on Odell. In comment 14330329 BillKo said:Lost in the boat nonsense (1 week prior to a game) repeatedly is the fact that Super Bowl winner Victor Cruz was the driving force behind it all and planned it but let’s continue to lay all blame on Odell.

Not directed at anyone in particular but the annoying antics Eric on Li : 12:38 am : link from Beckham were a lot less about his celebrations + interviews and a lot more about when he made himself into the main attraction, got overhyped, and made costly mistakes that cost the team games. Drops, penalties, lack of concentration. I don't give a shit that he talked trash against Norman. I do give a shit that he dropped a wide open TD on the first drive of the game. I don't give a shit about his boat trip. I do give a shit about his drops in the GB game.



Even as bad as we've been he won us more games than he lost for sure, but his inability to grow up was frustrating.

RE: RE: RE: The rebuild has officially started. Red Right Hand : 12:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 14328120 DavidinBMNY said:





Quote:





In comment 14327673 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





No reason to even keep Eli now.



And why would Eli even want to stay now?







Maybe because the dagger was just removed from his back? Lol, right? In comment 14328234 Emlen'sGremlins said:Lol, right?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Something I haven't seen someone say Ten Ton Hammer : 12:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 14330350 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 14330329 BillKo said:





Quote:





In comment 14330140 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





In comment 14330050 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





In comment 14329973 Sonic Youth said:





Quote:





Beckham's comments about trepidation about being on the Giants are likely tied to the fact they kept Eli around when he's clearly cooked.







That "cooked" quarterback put an awful lot of passes right on Beckham's hands that ended up on the turf. Especially on a particular January Sunday in Green Bay. Of course, the cooked quarterback didn't take any veiled shots at Beckham. But that's just how he rolls...







Hey, what did Eli do in his first playoff game again? Oh, right, he was absolutely atrocious.







Yeah, I remember Eli taking a boat trip. Then rolling into Giants Stadium with his shirt off in warmups. Remember that?



Not to even mention the fact Eli is a QB, OBJ a WR. Totally different positions............







Who gives a crap what he or anyone wears? How old are we?



Is this elementary school?







LOL..maybe you should ask OBJ that.



He sure did act immature that entire playoff week, no?



I don't remember, but then I don't, as an adult male, worry at night what 21 year old kids do on their league-mandated days off and burn it into my memory as you apear to have. In comment 14330373 BillKo said:I don't remember, but then I don't, as an adult male, worry at night what 21 year old kids do on their league-mandated days off and burn it into my memory as you apear to have.

RE: montanagiant post on the money, everyone needs to keep calm and watch. ajr2456 : 12:40 am : link

Quote:



how this plays out in a 2019 onward pass oriented NFL will be interesting. But it gives Eli his year or two to play action his way to HOF and for SB to begin to set his career on that path.



Lmao, time for some sleep In comment 14330355 plato said:Lmao, time for some sleep

RE: montanagiant post on the money, everyone needs to keep calm and watch. montanagiant : 12:45 am : link

Quote: I for one think DG is building the team around SB who is a generational and team player. Giants will win by building strong defense to stop others running/passing, and a strong running game to control clock and score. the changes to “o”line are about this as is trading for safeties and draft picks in strong “d” draft.



how this plays out in a 2019 onward pass oriented NFL will be interesting. But it gives Eli his year or two to play action his way to HOF and for SB to begin to set his career on that path.

I agree Plato!

In comment 14330355 plato said:I agree Plato!

Our record since we drafted him is 31-45 Rudy5757 : 12:49 am : link He is one of the best players I have ever seen play WR yet our record since He was drafted is 31-45. His positive impact on this team is not being felt on the field.



While you always hate to lose talent I am glad to see him go. I am not a fan of his antics and for all of his flash and great plays he has also cost us some games mainly because he can't control his emotions.



I am definitely in the minority but I think this could be addition by subtraction. I see more opportunities for Barkley both in run and pass plays. Less pressure on the QB to get OBJ the ball. I am excited for FA and the draft. OBJ has the potential to be one of the best but he'll remain on the cusp until he can prove to be consistent and a winner. Maybe this move will knock him down a peg and drive him to be his best or maybe he will continue to be all flash and not get his team to higher levels. He brought a lot of flash on the Giants but maybe the 1st rounder, the 3rd rounder and Peppers will bring us the wins with less flash.

RE: montanagiant post on the money, everyone needs to keep calm and watch. Dave in Hoboken : 12:51 am : link

Quote: I for one think DG is building the team around SB who is a generational and team player. Giants will win by building strong defense to stop others running/passing, and a strong running game to control clock and score. the changes to “o”line are about this as is trading for safeties and draft picks in strong “d” draft.



how this plays out in a 2019 onward pass oriented NFL will be interesting. But it gives Eli his year or two to play action his way to HOF and for SB to begin to set his career on that path.



One year at most, and get ready for a losing record. Oh, wait. Nothing new there. In comment 14330355 plato said:One year at most, and get ready for a losing record. Oh, wait. Nothing new there.

This isn't basketball Ten Ton Hammer : 12:56 am : link You dont pin team records on one player.



It's two 11 man units working together. That kind of reductive reasoning doesnt even represent the sport. The history of the NFL is littered with great players who didnt win championship because their teams werent any good. Archie Manning's career record is what?

Face it, NYFootballGiants : 1:12 am : link Our memories of OBJ will be of some of the darkest years in team history. Yes, some of his catches were bright spots, but his absolute best, breakout games were losses for the team. It's a team sport, and we've won without divas at the WR spot. I liked Odell. Even had his jersey, and defended him here on BBI just hours before he was traded, but if the franchise thought it was time to move on, then so be it. Peppers is an AMAZING athlete who can truly do it all, and with these draft picks, we can really build a strong, young team with great chemistry in Eli's last years. And, by the way, if we were intent on a rebuild and just getting rid of everyone, Eli would be gone. We're trying to build a solid cohesive team around him. A diva WR calling for the ball every play is just not a productive part of that. Odell had his share of BAD drops too, several in his biggest game as a pro in GB. We got a hell of a lot more than PIT got for AB, and all in all we will all agree by mid-season that this was a brilliant trade. In DG we trust.

RE: RE: Cleveland's 80th or 95th... uconngiant : 1:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 14328002 M.S. said:





Quote:







...in the Third Round?



Which fucking one is it?







Last pick in the round.





How did the Giant's not get a 1st a 2nd and Peppers at the very least. Not even the top 3rd round pick :( In comment 14328009 Eric from BBI said:How did the Giant's not get a 1st a 2nd and Peppers at the very least. Not even the top 3rd round pick :(

RE: This isn't basketball Rudy5757 : 1:26 am : link

Quote: You dont pin team records on one player.



It's two 11 man units working together. That kind of reductive reasoning doesnt even represent the sport. The history of the NFL is littered with great players who didnt win championship because their teams werent any good. Archie Manning's career record is what?



The point is that as great a player as he is, it's not translating to wins and losses. We have also seen some of the worst offensive units. One great player is not translating to wins so maybe with Peppers and the 2 picks it will be addition by subtraction. He has also missed 21 games already and only played 1 full season so that is a concern as well. In comment 14330423 Ten Ton Hammer said:The point is that as great a player as he is, it's not translating to wins and losses. We have also seen some of the worst offensive units. One great player is not translating to wins so maybe with Peppers and the 2 picks it will be addition by subtraction. He has also missed 21 games already and only played 1 full season so that is a concern as well.

RE: Not directed at anyone in particular but the annoying antics CMc in 342 : 1:36 am : link

Quote: from Beckham were a lot less about his celebrations + interviews and a lot more about when he made himself into the main attraction, got overhyped, and made costly mistakes that cost the team games. Drops, penalties, lack of concentration. I don't give a shit that he talked trash against Norman. I do give a shit that he dropped a wide open TD on the first drive of the game. I don't give a shit about his boat trip. I do give a shit about his drops in the GB game.



Even as bad as we've been he won us more games than he lost for sure, but his inability to grow up was frustrating.



Exactly -- I think back to the guy at the combine who didn't have his shoes to run the 40 and had to borrow someone else's. Still waiting for that guy to grow up. Something Amani Toomer once said always stuck with me -- something to the effect of he's doing all of this and he can still learn how to run better routes and refine his game -- if he ever wanted to, to become an all-time great. In comment 14330378 Eric on Li said:Exactly -- I think back to the guy at the combine who didn't have his shoes to run the 40 and had to borrow someone else's.waiting for that guy to grow up. Something Amani Toomer once said always stuck with me -- something to the effect of he's doing all of this and he can still learn how to run better routes and refine his game --he ever wanted to, to become an all-time great.

If there’s one thing ajr2456 : 1:39 am : link You can not accuse Odell of its not working his ass off to be good at football. That Toomer quote is preposterous.

remember the time odell lifted japanhead : 1:48 am : link his leg and mimicked pissing like a dog in the end zone when the giants were 0-2 in 2017? of just this past season, when he helped lose the carolina game with his lazy special teams brainfart in a critical moment? good times. he will be missed. LMAO.



i defended beckham up through the 2016 season but his chokejob in the GB playoff game was the beginning of the end for me. if he truly was asking for more money after being slated to make 20 mil this year then fuck him. i would've taken a 5th for him at that point.



good riddance.

DG LeftHook : 1:49 am : link Ok Distracshun gawn, anybody else on this team, want to fuckin try me. lol Oh Jabrill welcome home.

RE: If there’s one thing CMc in 342 : 2:02 am : link

Quote: You can not accuse Odell of its not working his ass off to be good at football. That Toomer quote is preposterous.



Maybe true -- and I don't disagree about him working hard.



Who knows if Toomer knows something. What I can tell you is that I've seen a lot of people in my years who work their ass off and for one reason or another never get appreciably better. I cringe to even say the cliche, but it's the old adage about working smarter not harder. In comment 14330470 ajr2456 said:Maybe true -- and I don't disagree about him working hard.Who knows if Toomer knows something. What I can tell you is that I've seen a lot of people in my years who work their ass off and for one reason or another never get appreciably better. I cringe to even say the cliche, but it's the old adage about working smarter not harder.

LOL SHO'NUFF : 2:20 am : link even Madden rejected the trade...a freaking video game.

Beckham Sealed His Fate In The Green Bay Playoff Game blink667 : 3:19 am : link Hanging out with Beiber and then dropping two passes that could have led to a score in a game the Giants were absolutely dominating was just indicative of how little Beckham had invested in winning. The Giants won 2 SBs without a star receiver by having a great D, a really good running back, and a decent pocket for Eli to throw from. I think that's where Gettleman is going with the rebuild.

RE: Beckham Sealed His Fate In The Green Bay Playoff Game BlueLou'sBack : 3:44 am : link

Quote: Hanging out with Beiber and then dropping two passes that could have led to a score in a game the Giants were absolutely dominating was just indicative of how little Beckham had invested in winning. The Giants won 2 SBs without a star receiver by having a great D, a really good running back, and a decent pocket for Eli to throw from. I think that's where Gettleman is going with the rebuild.



Wut? The team with Plax, Toomer and the burgeoning Smith "didn't have a star WR?"



And ROTFLMAO if you double down on that for the Nicks + Cruz + MM team. Doesn't Nicks still own the most yards by a receiver in a series of playoff games in 1 season? Wan't Cruz a Pro Bowler?



WTF are you remembering? Or misremembering?



Not to mention - much to Eli's credit - that 2011 OL was shit on a shingle. Not only didn't Eli have a pocket to throw from in the NFC championship game, he didn't have a change purse large enough to hold 2 dimes and a nickle. You need to check out some tape and get a clue. In comment 14330515 blink667 said:Wut? The team with Plax, Toomer and the burgeoning Smith "didn't have a star WR?"And ROTFLMAO if you double down on that for the Nicks + Cruz + MM team. Doesn't Nicks still own the most yards by a receiver in a series of playoff games in 1 season? Wan't Cruz a Pro Bowler?WTF are you remembering? Or misremembering?Not to mention - much to Eli's credit - that 2011 OL was shit on a shingle. Not only didn't Eli have a pocket to throw from in the NFC championship game, he didn't have a change purse large enough to hold 2 dimes and a nickle. You need to check out some tape and get a clue.

RE: Apologies for not reading all 800 but here's a relatively simple take jeff57 : 4:19 am : link

Quote: they basically got what the Raiders got for Khalil Mack for a player who has far more risks. He misses more games, relies on skills that have a shorter shelf life (elite speed + athleticism), and doesn't always set the best example. I hated the Mack trade for the Raiders because he is exactly the type of cornerstone you want in your lockerroom, this one is more even value for both sides in my mind.



I don't know if this is a good move, but I understand it and will hope for the best. I never loved Peppers, but I have hopes that he can do a lot of what Collins did. The #17 pick in this draft could be an excellent player. Christian Wilkins. Brian Burns. Ed Oliver. Devin Bush. Whoever. We now have a chance to add 2 top flight young players under cheap team control. The 3rd round pick is another top 100 player. And in the future there's more cap space.



Like everyone with eyes I will miss watch OBJ do amazing things. I will not miss some of the silliness. And I will not miss all the losing we've done the past several years if Gettleman can get the team to turn the corner and win some games.



Good post. My concern is with the injuries he’s had the last two seasons. In comment 14330213 Eric on Li said:Good post. My concern is with the injuries he’s had the last two seasons.

RE: I just don't comprehend how grown men routinely got their feelings jeff57 : 4:19 am : link

Quote: hurt by inane nonsense like the kicking net uproar or his touchdown celebrations.



It's one of the dumbest phenomena I've ever seen. I know it's possible to have seen these things, then not think about it 10 minutes after the game is over, and yet it gets talked about so much you'd think people have a personal stake in it.





I don’t get how grown men do these things. In comment 14330305 Ten Ton Hammer said:I don’t get how grown men do these things.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again Leg of Theismann : 4:37 am : link Wellington Mara was a fantastic owner. John Mara has barely been tested yet. He may very well turn out to be an awful NFL owner. Having a thin skin with OBJ doing s stupid Lil Wayne interview after excepting his money may very well be his downfall when we look back.

2 # 1s should Rolyrock : 4:40 am : link Been the minimum.

RE: 2 # 1s should jeff57 : 4:49 am : link

Quote: Been the minimum.



Peppers was a No. 1 pick. In comment 14330538 Rolyrock said:Peppers was a No. 1 pick.

I hate losing Beckham as a player Tony in Berlin : 5:10 am : link but the longer I think about it, the more this trade makes sense - longterm. We will have a rookie QB starting either this year or next year. So in essence we're looking at two more years of not contending. I have no idea if Beckham wouldn't have duplicated Antonio Brown's move. But trading him a year or two years from now would probably have resulted in fewer picks in return.



There are a lot of angles to consider, talent-wise, in regard to team culiding and the locker room culture, cap-wise. The additional first rounder could also lead us to drafting Dillard or someone else as our RT of the future without having to shell out 10 to 12 mio. a year to a FA RT.

Or we could load up on the defensive line or draft a CB to replace Jenkins in a year or two.



In essence, if the plan is to make the Giants relevant again in three years, this was probably the correct move. Short-term it hurts and hate to lose a Giant as electric as Beckham.



Trading Odell makes perfect sense UberAlias : 5:41 am : link The team is rebuilding and building around two offensive skills positions is not good team construction.



That said, what doesn’t calculate is that they signed the guy to a huge contract, go on the record stating they didn’t sign him to trade him, then turn around and trade him. This has been the most confused rebuild from the start. A sense of some overall plan is lacking here. Why fail to trade Collins when they had the chance then let him walk for nothing? Why sign Odell to huge contract then trade him in first year?



Wishy washy comes to mind.

One thing came to my mind this morning. I don't have the quote, but Ira : 6:02 am : link if I remember correctly, on thing DG talked about when he first took over as gm was the importance of having players who behaved like adults.

love or hate the trade bc4life : 6:03 am : link guy did a lot for the franchise - gets a quick call from Gettleman - "Hey, you're going to Cleveland." Pretty classless if that's how it happened.



