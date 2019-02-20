Let's acknowledge the elephant in the room.... Britt in VA : 8:57 am Beckham was likely a bigger asshole than anybody here (except Go Terps) would like to let on. And now we can all acknowledge, yeah, he might have been a problem in the culture. There's no crime in that. Sure he never did anything criminal. Sure he had guys on the team that liked him, but he might not have been the great teammate/leader he himself thought he was. We don't have to downplay that anymore because he's on our team.



Playing good soldier and getting paid, then pulling the ESPN interview absolutely was a slap in the face to management, and there might have been something to the whispers that the team thought he should have played the final four games.



Finally, at the end of the day, the return isn't as horrible as some are making it out to be. The writing was on the wall with Beckham, and it's clear as day that Antonio Brown just gave the blueprint on how to get what he wants. Ownership just wanted to cut bait and they got the best they could for him, which is actually a very useful haul to us. I think some people were over inflating his trade value yesterday and said so. They absolutely would have taken the #2 overall and nothing else. Two firsts was likely never going to happen. In fact, only 9 players in the past 26 years have yielded two firsts in a trade. Khalil Mack last year, and prior to that you have to go all the way back to 2009 and Jay Cutler. Coupled with Beckhams 90 million dollar contract that the other team had to take on, that's a lot.



The last thing we needed was another losing season and Beckham going off the rails and pulling an Antonio Brown (and now there is a blueprint for that). Especially if a rookie QB is involved, which there most certainly will be. And the return gets worse and worse the longer we wait. Yeah, there's a chance that he might eventually mature enough to realize all of his amazing talent. But there's as big a threat that he'll go off the rails, too. And there have been plenty of signs in the past that he could.



Now we have two 1sts, a 2nd, and two 3rds. We have 5 picks in the top 100 players. The Giants wanted Peppers to make this deal happen, and they got him. Yesterday, we had no safeties, now we have two starters, and Peppers himself was a 1st round pick less than two years ago and might be a talented player. This will all be very useful going forward.



Can we finally stop with the "all in for Eli" mantra now?



Time to focus on the positives and move forward.

What you are missing Eric is that teams don't lead with their best offers. It can often take weeks or months of negotiating to tease out the best offer from someone you are negotiating with. Can you really say you have total confidence that Gettleman is an expert at getting the top offers in his trades based upon what we've seen from his thus far??? Snacks for a 5, a cost controlled Apple for a 4, not trading Collins for a 3, the Ogletree trade?



We didn't have weeks or months. You wait weeks or months you gamble that Beckham goes nuclear ala Brown and what was a 1st, 3rd, and Peppers today becomes a 3rd and 5th next October.

IV GF1080 : 9:20 am : link Those IV excuses last year were all a bunch of BS and people who said otherwise got blasted for it.

RE: BB'56.. Matt in SGS : 9:20 am : link

Quote: I am confident that Gettleman can hit on things. He's really good at making unpopular decisions and has the thick skin needed to take the heat.



I do worry about Mara's mucking shit up, especially if the rumors are true that Mara overruled getting rid of Beckham last year. Doing that would've fit Gettleman's MO more closely - get out at the right time.



Fatman,



From the sound of it, it was Shurmur who mucked it up. Gettleman clearly wanted Odell gone. If he could, he'd have blown up anyone who shook Reese/Ross' hand at some point.



But Shurmur, understandably, as the head coach wants to win games this year. So he's going to look at the roster, look at Odell's ability and talent and say "yeah, I can coach him, give me a chance." The Giants don't want to hamstring their new coach, so they decided to change course and let him try and see if he could make it work. We saw it blow up and Odell sitting out the last 4 games really appears to be the trigger that told the Giants they were done with him and he had to go. At the very least you can credit the organization for giving it one more go to see if it could work, and when they saw it wasn't, they ripped the bandaid off.

I heard last night (I think Glazer but don't hold me to that) was that the Giants shopped the offer from the Browns and nobody else came close to what the Browns offered.



Too many Madden posters....if this wasn't the best deal available, where were the other offers?

Pretty freakin' obvious.

I was just excited to see him and Saquan on the field together with a competent offensive line. That along with Engram improving couldve been fun to watch.



It isnt like we are the Falcons and have additional weapons on the outside. We now have NO ONE on the outside that scares defenses.







There is still time in the off-season







There could be all the time in the world, we are not replacing Odell's on field talent with anyone remotely close this year.



I don't think it's required to have an Odell clone talent wise for the offense to do it's job.

Im a little torn that they traded him GIANTS128 : 9:22 am : link He is a an all world talent. However there are 3 things for me:



1. We have won zero playoff games with him on the roster

2. Has he lost the top burst??? It did seem so last year.

3. For all the amazing catches he makes how many routine ones went thru his hands at critical times in games



Like I said I still think the Giants were a better team with him but if they felt it was time to move on so be it. DG needs to nail this draft.

Quote: My take is we are closing a window on the Eli to OBJ era and opening a new one on the Power running game and I believe the rebuild of the defense started last year with Hill, Carter, Beal and Ogletree.



Adding Peppers and Bethea at the very least gives us 2 starters and I think we will see an big effort to add to the front 7.



Cleveland has their 4 year window open while we close the window on Eli/OBJ.



This is Barkley's team and we will get our young QB this year.



1990 called and says hello to your "power running game".

lets be clear hitdog42 : 9:23 am : link they misread last year- tried to go all in for Eli.... were dead wrong... and now are trying to figure out how to rebuild while also keeping their face of franchise for a swan song.



so the elephant is they fkd up last offseason (ex the draft which was fruitful to some extent).



now the "leaks" --- every player and carl banks has spoken highly-- so where are the leaks from?

The AcidTest : 9:23 am : link Giants wanted to trade him. Everybody knew it, and that drove down his price. I would have kept him. I never thought his "antics" were that bad. Gentleman also wants to build the team from the trenches outward ("hog mollies"). This gives him extra draft capital to do so.

Britt you hit the nail on the head. Blue21 : 9:24 am : link .And it's disapointing on one hand but you could see this coming. And getting a 1,3, Peppers and our 4 back we gave up earlier in the trade with the Browns for the Zeitler was as good as they were ever going to get IMO.

I was just excited to see him and Saquan on the field together with a competent offensive line. That along with Engram improving couldve been fun to watch.



It isnt like we are the Falcons and have additional weapons on the outside. We now have NO ONE on the outside that scares defenses.







There is still time in the off-season







There could be all the time in the world, we are not replacing Odell's on field talent with anyone remotely close this year.



There are only a couple of players with more talent than Odell. But the Giants had 1 winning season with him and flamed out (in large part thanks to Odell) in their one playoff game. You don't need to replace his talent, you need to build a better team and the timing wasn't there to build that team with Odell. I wish they could have found a way to make it work, but it wasn't going to happen and this might have been the Giants last shot at getting back even the package they did.

If Beckham was well liked in the locker room, Go Terps : 9:26 am : link it was in a locker room full of losing players.



The consternation over a player with whom we did nothing but lose is incredible. Same with Collins too.



It's amazing how many fans wanted to keep such a shitty band together. The Giants have sucked, and Beckham was part of the reason why.



Geez you'd think we were cutting Carl Banks in 1986.

I love Beckham Les in TO : 9:26 am : link He’s already number two overall inreceiving yards in Giants history. He’s very difficult to cover with his elite catching ability, quickness, intensity and playmaking ability. I feel like the hall is in his future if he stays healthy and if the browns start winning this year the noise about his off field antics will die down. He is outspoken emotional and at times too candid but not a bad dude. He’s no Dez or TO.



That said I’m a Giants fan first and foremost and can only move forward. Like whenever a new boss takes over a struggling company he or she is going to want people who fit their mould of success,so was bracing for an old school guy like DG to not gel with an offbeat guy like Beckham

One thing I remember about that ESPN interview time.... Britt in VA : 9:26 am : link was Sterling Sheppard throwing a temper tantrum on the sideline ala Beckham right after it.



Beckham, while "fiery", was not channeling that energy in the proper way, IMO, and it may have been rubbing off on his teammates. It clearly did on Sheppard, who had not acted like that before (or since).

OK. I'm going to turn the page on my negativity. Tim in Eternal Blue : 9:54 am : link So... Where does everyone think his replacement comes from?



17? Is a Metcalf type guy a WR1? I mean, we gotta draft his replacement. #1 WR don't hit the FA market very often. Idk.

Quote: So... Where does everyone think his replacement comes from?



17? Is a Metcalf type guy a WR1? I mean, we gotta draft his replacement. #1 WR don't hit the FA market very often. Idk.



Engram, Sheppard, and Saquon are still decent threats.



What we need, IMO, is size on the outside now.



We've sacrificed size for speed at that position for years. Neither Beckham or Sheppard were 6 feet tall. In comment 14331504 Tim in Eternal Blue said:Engram, Sheppard, and Saquon are still decent threats.What we need, IMO, is size on the outside now.We've sacrificed size for speed at that position for years. Neither Beckham or Sheppard were 6 feet tall.

No one bitched about OBJ Dnew15 : 10:00 am : link in the locker room b/c he was the most talented player in there ... but to a man - I bet most of them thought he was an asshole.



After the dirty laundry about OBJ in NY started to get aired immediately after the trade - I'll be OBJ starts bitching about the Giants allegiance to Eli and how Eli is done and that's why he didn't bother playing the last 4 games of the season with a leg bruise.

Quote: in the locker room b/c he was the most talented player in there ... but to a man - I bet most of them thought he was an asshole.



After the dirty laundry about OBJ in NY started to get aired immediately after the trade - I'll be OBJ starts bitching about the Giants allegiance to Eli and how Eli is done and that's why he didn't bother playing the last 4 games of the season with a leg bruise.



I was out last night, what dirty laundry got aired?

I think the information Dnew15 : 10:07 am : link about his contract status was leaked by the Giants.

What? Britt in VA : 10:10 am : link That he was trying to renegotiate or something? I think I read that in the whirlwind last night, but missed the brunt of it.

Good post lawguy9801 : 10:11 am : link The Giants did, in fact, get two firsts for Beckham - Peppers was a first round pick two years ago, still on his rookie contract, who the Giants were very high on. They got a third as well. He was a luxury here; this team has too many holes to fill.

Quote: So... Where does everyone think his replacement comes from?



17? Is a Metcalf type guy a WR1? I mean, we gotta draft his replacement. #1 WR don't hit the FA market very often. Idk.



There is no replacement for him this season. Whoever the QB is this year is stuck with what they have and maybe a pick in the mid to late rounds. The QB this year is going take his lumps, physically and statistically. If it's Eli, he's going to be taking one for the team this year. The Giants deserve it from him at the very least.

The Giants did, in fact, get two firsts for Beckham - Peppers was a first round pick two years ago, still on his rookie contract, who the Giants were very high on. They got a third as well. He was a luxury here; this team has too many holes to fill.



That is akin to referencing Eli Apple as the Saints acquiring a first round pick from the Giants. Peppers is still young, but he has not lived up to his draft status through his first two years in the league. Alone, nobody was giving up a 1st for him.

I don't think that there was an actual Dnew15 : 10:18 am : link story written by a legit news source or anything - but I did read on BBI at one point that after AB got his new deal with the Raiders, they basically ripped up his old deal and redid a new one - OBJ wanted to do something similar - the NYG were unwilling but the Browns supposedly were.

story written by a legit news source or anything - but I did read on BBI at one point that after AB got his new deal with the Raiders, they basically ripped up his old deal and redid a new one - OBJ wanted to do something similar - the NYG were unwilling but the Browns supposedly were.



If that is true, then I don't think anybody can argue he had to go.

What I'm saying is that I think Dnew15 : 10:20 am : link that there is going to be some mud slinging back and forth between the two parties in the foreseeable future and that there's more to OBJ being shipped out than we know right now. It's going to be interesting to see what kinds of info the press can get their hands on in the coming days/weeks.

that there is going to be some mud slinging back and forth between the two parties in the foreseeable future and that there's more to OBJ being shipped out than we know right now. It's going to be interesting to see what kinds of info the press can get their hands on in the coming days/weeks.



Agreed. This felt like a preemptive move.

trading him isnt the issue even jintz4life : 10:29 am : link though i dont think i would have with the return they got



the huge issue is the lack of planning or foresight in any of these moves



gettleman has been all over the place with regards to being in win now mode and apparently in a rebuild



he gave up draft picks for a punter and ogletree

he signed solder to a monster contract

he signed omameh and cut him mid season

he signed jonathan stewart and then drafted a qb #2



i seriously doubt everyone would have had this big of an issue if it looked like he had a long term plan that he was in the process of executing when it certainly appears the opposite is the case and hes just throwing shit against the wall and hoping it sticks

I liked OBJ the football player Dnew15 : 10:31 am : link and I am sad to see him go...but...I think that the Giants had to rebuild - with the roster they had and the cap situation they were forced to deal with - it was the only prudent move they could make.



Dealing with OBJ through a roster overhaul would have been nighmarish and moving him now (I think) avoided putting the Giants in a situation in which the Steelers found themselves where they were forced they moved AB for a pretzel, a hot dog, and bag of chips (or whatever it is that DG eats).



Not sure I'm willing to give DG the credit for having the foresight to know that going for it last year with Eli at the helm (to basically sell this idea to the Giants FO to get hired) and know that if it failed, the contract extension to OBJ was his insurance policy if, after one year Eli couldn't do it. The insurance being he could ship the star WR off for a bunch of picks to rebuild. If that was his grand master plan all along - the guy is a wizard.





Be careful of the Giants planting stories HomerJones45 : 10:32 am : link they have their toadies in the press and it is an old, old game with this team to plant stories trashing players they got rid of and covering up for their favorites. Take this stuff about "other incidents" with a grain of salt.

OBJ is a heck of a talent, he also has had very little impact on PatersonPlank : 10:44 am : link the Giants over his tenure here. This is a fact. If its not getting injured, beating up kicking nets and losing his shit, going on a boat trip during the playoffs, or his crappy interviews, he really hasn't helped us much

they have their toadies in the press and it is an old, old game with this team to plant stories trashing players they got rid of and covering up for their favorites. Take this stuff about "other incidents" with a grain of salt.



Whether you believe the stories or not is irrelevant. All that matters is moving forward and seeing what happens next.



We just got a lot of draft capital and freed up future cap room, especially with Eli off the books next year. All of these people crying about a 3-4 year rebuild don’t really realize the position we are in if executed well.



2019 is going to suck, but it was likely going to suck anyway. I only wish they would just cut Eli but I don’t think that’s happening. Everything else I’m good with. In comment 14331725 HomerJones45 said:Whether you believe the stories or not is irrelevant. All that matters is moving forward and seeing what happens next.We just got a lot of draft capital and freed up future cap room, especially with Eli off the books next year. All of these people crying about a 3-4 year rebuild don’t really realize the position we are in if executed well.2019 is going to suck, but it was likely going to suck anyway. I only wish they would just cut Eli but I don’t think that’s happening. Everything else I’m good with.

RE: OBJ is a heck of a talent, he also has had very little impact on Tesla : 10:47 am : link

the Giants over his tenure here. This is a fact. If its not getting injured, beating up kicking nets and losing his shit, going on a boat trip during the playoffs, or his crappy interviews, he really hasn't helped us much



Actually our offense scores about 4 more points a game when he plays....so objectively speaking your'e simply wrong.

Oh I totally get it... Dnew15 : 10:48 am : link and if I'm the Giants and DG I'm trying to win fans all day long with whatever story I can tell to save some face so people will still buy tickets after jettisoning one of the most talent players in Giants history.



BUT - I do believe that OBJ was a pain in the ass and I don't think that it's going to be hard for the Giants to paint OBJ as a selfish asshole that only cared about himself, his career and his money. Some of OBJ's time (or lack there of) on the field spoke to this more than any story the Giants brass can spin.





RE: If Beckham was well liked in the locker room, bluepepper : 10:51 am : link

Quote: it was in a locker room full of losing players.



The consternation over a player with whom we did nothing but lose is incredible. Same with Collins too.



It's amazing how many fans wanted to keep such a shitty band together. The Giants have sucked, and Beckham was part of the reason why.



Geez you'd think we were cutting Carl Banks in 1986.

Have you never heard of good players on losing teams? Why bring in Zeitler? Guy has done nothing but lose his entire career. If you were running the Giants in 1980 would you have moved Harry Carson and George Martin? Huge losers the both of them prior to 1981.

This hurts. Dodge : 11:07 am : link But I really don't care. We haven't won shit in years, we haven't looked good in years. Break the shit down.



At least the offseason will be interesting this year and next.



Even in 2016 when we went to the playoffs, we looked like shit throughout the year and barely won any games.

I am finally proud to be a giants fan after 2 years :-) federer70 : 11:10 am : link I feel i can finally take off the paper bag :-). it comes 2 years late, but guess better late than never. i'm totally cool with tanking this season for the 2020 qb class. just ir barkley with some fake injury and let's go :-). still think we need to sell the franchise, but will see how this goes. odb has done nothing to me - only dropped passes in his biggest game so far, and then totally punked out in the bears game last year and of course got benched (fake injury) the rest of the year. kind of knew he was gone at that point. you cannot have a player playing for himself and not the team on your team. simple addition by subtraction so for me, good riddance and let's move and start winning again in 2020 :-)

Very reasonable post, thank you! trueblueinpw : 11:45 am : link I’m surprised how many people are upset by this trade. I really am. This team has been terrible on the field and in the locker room for a long time. People are happy to call for cutting our all time great two time SB winning QB but their undies are all in a bunch when we make a good trade for the diva WR who never won a playoff game. If OBJ were on any other team in the NFL he’d be a constant target for all the usual righteously outraged get off my lawn BBIers. Oddly enough though, it’s this old man yells at cloud (or admin yells at poster) set defending OBJs absurd conduct and harshly criticizing DG for getting a plus player in Peps and a first round draft pick just days after he traded the unspectacular often injured and overpaid OV for desperately needed plus player G who’s always on the field. Thank goodness, and apparently contrary to the delusional thinking of some people here, DG and the Giants aren’t listening to BBI for advice on how to rebuild the Giants.



Regarding the trade market for OBJ and all this “we should have got more” handwringing. Look at the AB trade and how the Steelers got very little for a WR that is arguably better than OBJ. The market is unsentimental but it’s sellers rarely are. When you sell a house, you most often get what the market says your house is worth; when you sell *your* house you almost always get less than what you thought it was worth.

If we had a competent GM, that might mean something.



We get it man, broken record. And the Yankees are stupid for not getting machado too, we know.



I look forward to one day going 16-0 and then hoisting a Lombardi again, maybe then you’ll crack a smile. In comment 14331995 Greg from LI said:We get it man, broken record. And the Yankees are stupid for not getting machado too, we know.I look forward to one day going 16-0 and then hoisting a Lombardi again, maybe then you’ll crack a smile.

Have you ever heard of a guy being a loser and a cancer? Beckham is a loser and a cancer. A lot of people (including the Giants' front office and coaches) looked the other way for years with this clown. I'm glad it's over.

Don't count on it. :)

story written by a legit news source or anything - but I did read on BBI at one point that after AB got his new deal with the Raiders, they basically ripped up his old deal and redid a new one - OBJ wanted to do something similar - the NYG were unwilling but the Browns supposedly were.



There was passing speculation on NFL Network that maybe OBJ might start agitating for a new deal. Nothing more. Just talking head speculation. NFLN didn't report it as "news." It wasn't coming from an NFLN reporter like Garafalo or Rappoport. Some guy on set said it was maybe something that could happen. Already, this has taken on a life of its own. It's not even fake news. It's not news. It's just fake.

Good post Britt. Pascal4554 : 3:42 pm : link We agree on most things, so not surprising I agree with you on this. I would argue that getting Jabril is basically like getting two first round picks as he was drafted in the first round, except now he has two years of NFL experience.