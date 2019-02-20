Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

The Most Overlooked Part of the OBJ trade - Jabrill Peppers

mavric : 9:59 am
The more I read up on Jabril Peppers, the more I like him. Getting him was a good (if not great) deal for the Giants who were in need of a quality safety after the loss of Collins.

Everyone knows that he was a first round pick and a Heisman Trophy finalist. And that he was also a consensus first-team All-American. But he also won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player (note: Saquon Barkley won the award in 2017, and OBJ won it in 2013). Here's some things you might not know.

At the combine, Peppers ran the fastest of all linebackers and safeties - 4.46 (2nd fastest was 4.58). However, he also ran a verified 4.34 at Michigan State and was timed in a live game running 40 yards in 3.77. Of course, he had a running start when he picked up the ball on the 40 yd line and ran down the field for a touchdown, but that is the fastest recorded 40 in football history.

He was a track star in New Jersey...breaking the New Jersey state record in the 200-meter dash as a junior, running a 20.79. He earned two state titles in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, and added state championships in the 4x400-meter relay and 4x100-meter relay. He is really fast!

He has played 15 different defensive, offensive and special teams positions for the Wolverines in 2016, recording 726 snaps on defense, 154 on special teams and 53 on offense and has even lined up as a wildcat QB. In short, he's an uber talent with off the charts athleticism...a do-it-all defensive back-linebacker-punt/kick returner-tailback-receiver-quarterback. Of course, some will say a "jack of all trades, master of none." But after settling in as a strong safety for the Browns, he proved he could star in that position and has proven he has a high ceiling and will get even better.

He has also been the Browns primary kick and punt returner since joining the team.

When the Giants were working out a deal, the Browns made it clear they did NOT want to part with Peppers, but the Giants insisted on him or the deal wouldn't be made.

To top it off, he is a very high character player who actually stays healthy all year long!




Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: remains  
Greg from LI : 10:20 am : link
In comment 14335949 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to be seen. He didn't make many plays on the football his first two years in the NFL. He's had an absurdly low 8 pass defenses in two seasons despite starting 29 games.


Shhhhh, the pollyannas will get mad at you. How dare you pay attention to what Peppers has actually done in the NFL instead of swooning over his awesomeness in Ann Arbor and some Jersey high school!
In addition to being a very talented and high character guy, he's  
Ira : 10:21 am : link
a good fit in Bettcher's d.
Whether or not this was a good trade  
Sneakers O'toole : 10:24 am : link
really hinges on Peppers. He seems to be what Gettleman was after
Good post,  
BIGbluegermany : 10:30 am : link
first i was shocked by this trade, i never expected ,but now i am more and more happy !I believe in DG
Peppers..  
Goin Deep : 10:36 am : link
Being a former 1st rnder..do the Giants retain his 5th year option or did that go away with the trade?
RE: Whether or not this was a good trade  
EricJ : 10:36 am : link
In comment 14335988 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
really hinges on Peppers. He seems to be what Gettleman was after


No... it is more than that.
The eventual evaluation on the trade will have to be not only how Peppers performs but also what we do with the other picks AND how OBJ finishes out the rest of his contract.

You have to look at everything.
RE: Good post,  
Greg from LI : 10:37 am : link
In comment 14336016 BIGbluegermany said:
Quote:
I believe in DG


Which is just as much as statement of pure faith absent any evidence as saying that you believe in the Easter Bunny.
He is not a safety.  
Jon in NYC : 10:37 am : link
He's perfect for the Moneybacker role.
RE: who the hell cares what he did in high school or college?  
Eman11 : 10:41 am : link
In comment 14335891 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
He's been in the NFL for two years. What's he done there? Not a whole helluva lot.


Jeez man, relax a little. The HS stuff was just a point of reference to his speed.
RE: remains  
Toth029 : 10:44 am : link
In comment 14335949 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to be seen. He didn't make many plays on the football his first two years in the NFL. He's had an absurdly low 8 pass defenses in two seasons despite starting 29 games.

Collins had 10 over the same span.

I think Peppers is a better fit in this type of defense than Collins. We'll see.
Like Eric said on another thread  
bradshaw44 : 10:44 am : link
This could turn out great for us and bad for them. Bad for us and great for them. Or maybe even good for both of us.

One thing I've learned over the last 19 years with this teams is never get my hopes up about any player or any team we field. Makes disappointment much easier to swallow. And it makes winning that much more special.

Although, most won't believe this, but I expected a run by the 2007 team. My friends can all attest to it. Me and former BBI poster Faust were adamant after the 2006 season that they could go on a run in 2007. Back to back playoff seasons and the fact that in 2006 the only team that really kicked our ass handedly was the Jags, in our opinion.

But back to the topic of Peppers, I hope he's great but I could see this going either way. Let's just see where the chips fall. Hopefully we draft some monsters that will be in front of him and Bathea.
.  
Kyle in NY : 10:45 am : link
Hopefully Betcher can utilize him more effectively because the hype has exceeded the productions for a while with Peppers. 1 interception in his entire college career, 2 in the pros. Just doesn't make a ton of plays on the ball. He has a unique athletic skill set so maybe there's more we can get out of him in a different scheme. But this doesn't really move the needle much with regards to this trade IMO
RE: He is not a safety.  
giants#1 : 10:47 am : link
In comment 14336070 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
He's perfect for the Moneybacker role.


Yea, I think we see a lot of him on the field with both Bethea and Thomas. He's not that much smaller than Tae Davis.
RE: remains  
John In CO : 10:47 am : link
In comment 14335949 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to be seen. He didn't make many plays on the football his first two years in the NFL. He's had an absurdly low 8 pass defenses in two seasons despite starting 29 games.


Ill admit that I havent watched every game he has played in a Browns uniform. However, I DID watch the Broncos/Browns game last year, and Peppers was borderline dominant in that game. As I remember it, he had a huge sack, what was basically the game winning INT, just a really good overall performance. Again, not sure what he did in the rest of the games last year, but for me, based on what I saw from him that game, I am very hopeful.
You know that was the only sack he's had in 29 games, right?  
Greg from LI : 10:49 am : link
.
RE: remains  
M.S. : 10:49 am : link
In comment 14335949 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to be seen. He didn't make many plays on the football his first two years in the NFL. He's had an absurdly low 8 pass defenses in two seasons despite starting 29 games.

Eric -- perhaps one of the issues is that he played all over the place in college so he was far from a finished product at his NFL position, Safety.
he did have 3 sacks as a senior  
giants#1 : 10:50 am : link
I can certainly see Bettcher moving him around a lot and bringing him on blitzes from all over.

Why does everyone talk about someone  
mattyblue : 10:52 am : link
“thriving” in Bettchers system? Bettchers system looks pitiful last year.
I wanted him in the  
MotownGIANTS : 10:54 am : link
draft ... he was the heart & soul of the U of M defense and a lynch pin ... We will all be happy with him. No more getting killed by TEs and he can tackle and blitz when called upon.


RE: You know that was the only sack he's had in 29 games, right?  
Harvest Blend : 10:55 am : link
In comment 14336147 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


Man, you are fucking relentless. Ha ha.
RE: Why does everyone talk about someone  
Johnny5 : 10:55 am : link
In comment 14336167 mattyblue said:
Quote:
“thriving” in Bettchers system? Bettchers system looks pitiful last year.

What did you expect? Aside from switching schemes from 4-3 to 3-4 (and barely having adequate players for 4-3) We lost our best pass rusher in preseason. What kind of horses did he have? He had NO one that could cover the middle of the field (par for the course for Giants). They may have improved keeping Snacks in the mix, but that was also a big loss in run defense and pocket push. The guy needs better players. He did a nice job in AZ.
Guy is a stud  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 10:57 am : link
and played at an elite level at the most prestigious university. Michigan Man through and through.

Yeah. He didn’t work out in Cleveland? But who does?
Toth029  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:57 am : link
And Collins didn't play well in coverage either. Collins' play really fell off after 2016.
Is it possible that Peppers  
Jeever : 10:59 am : link
had that low number of passes defended because they weren't throwing his way?
RE: Is it possible that Peppers  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:04 am : link
In comment 14336205 Jeever said:
Quote:
had that low number of passes defended because they weren't throwing his way?


Possible. But that usually shows up more for a CB.
RE: You know that was the only sack he's had in 29 games, right?  
GiantGrit : 11:06 am : link
In comment 14336147 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


Who pissed in your cheerios today? Why aren't you telling anyone he was played 30 yards off the ball his first year which is completely out of position for him? He's the kind of the player who needs to be near the line of scrimmage.

Easy to use a 2 year argument while leaving out he was misaligned year 1. Once they got Randall and he switched roles he thrived.
Saw him play in HS  
GiantGrit : 11:08 am : link
Freak. Even then you knew if he kept his health he'd play in the league. Truthfully. The stories were about his athleticism, but once i saw him throw his boy around and thump with the pads i could tell he was gonna be stud (doesn't make me a scout the guy was a top 10 recruit)

RE: RE: Is it possible that Peppers  
Johnny5 : 11:08 am : link
In comment 14336222 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14336205 Jeever said:


Quote:


had that low number of passes defended because they weren't throwing his way?



Possible. But that usually shows up more for a CB.

He was out of place as a FS his first year. When their SS went down and they moved him to SS he started to come alive. Take a look at this video... it seems like he can be really effective if you use him the right way. He looks like either SS or that Monster backer position fits him well. He is an athletic guy for sure.


Peppers - ( New Window )
You've got to look at Greg as a schtick at this point.  
Britt in VA : 11:11 am : link
.
RE: You've got to look at Greg as a schtick at this point.  
Greg from LI : 11:13 am : link
In comment 14336246 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.


Holy shit. Guess we know who doesn't own a mirror.
Agree with Johny5  
Samiam : 11:13 am : link
Exactly what was said on Sirius yesterday. They played him out of position as a rookie. They said he really came on last year especially at the end of the year
where does his return game stand?  
BillKo : 11:18 am : link
Punt returner, or does he do KOs?
RE: RE: You've got to look at Greg as a schtick at this point.  
Britt in VA : 11:19 am : link
In comment 14336253 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14336246 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


.



Holy shit. Guess we know who doesn't own a mirror.


I may go overboard in discussing one thing relentlessly (not to mention that I'm usually pretty logical about it and my read on it is usually what happens, so how illogical could that be, but I digress).

Your misery towards EVERYTHING knows no bounds.
He played 16 different positions  
mittenedman : 11:22 am : link
at Michigan.

I've never even heard of that.

He is the PERFECT player for Bettcher's D. Bettcher doesn't want specialists in the back 7 - he wants guys who are just good enough at everything that he can disguise his calls and create confusion. Peppers can blitz, tackle, play deep, cover man and cover zone. He's tough and selfless.

Contrast that to Collins - who is great in the box but can't do everything, which forced Bettcher not to use his S's interchangeably. That KILLED his scheme and his playcalling which is why they had no interest in re-signing him.
Greg  
Johnny5 : 11:27 am : link
I love ya as a poster buddy, but I have to agree with Britt here, you definitely lean a bit to the, ummm, pessimistic side. And you do like to needle, a lil bit... a lil bit. LOL

RE: where does his return game stand?  
giants#1 : 11:27 am : link
In comment 14336269 BillKo said:
Quote:
Punt returner, or does he do KOs?


Both
RE: RE: where does his return game stand?  
BillKo : 11:29 am : link
In comment 14336297 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 14336269 BillKo said:


Quote:


Punt returner, or does he do KOs?



Both


Does this somewhat solve our sucky punt return game over the last......well....how many years has it been?
RE: who the hell cares what he did in high school or college?  
djm : 11:30 am : link
In comment 14335891 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
He's been in the NFL for two years. What's he done there? Not a whole helluva lot.


He’s a starter. How many players can say they have started and not stunk up the joint as a 1st or 2nd year player? Osi wasn’t even a starter when the chargers went after him in the Eli deal.

He’s not Ronnie Lott but he’s a valuable get in this deal. You just refuse to see it.
Oh wait I get it  
djm : 11:32 am : link
We aren’t allowed to point out that Collins was far from perfect and injury prone lately we can ONLY point out the short comings with peppers.

Miserable fucks.
RE: Greg  
Britt in VA : 11:34 am : link
In comment 14336293 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
I love ya as a poster buddy, but I have to agree with Britt here, you definitely lean a bit to the, ummm, pessimistic side. And you do like to needle, a lil bit... a lil bit. LOL


And I like Greg as well, but geez....
Peppers  
PaulN : 11:39 am : link
is a great pick up, he was a stud at Michigan and will be an upgrade over Collins in this system. Collins did not excel in this system, that was not his fault, that is the coaches fault, but Peppers will fit in here very well.
RE: RE: RE: where does his return game stand?  
giants#1 : 11:50 am : link
In comment 14336304 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 14336297 giants#1 said:


Quote:


In comment 14336269 BillKo said:


Quote:


Punt returner, or does he do KOs?



Both



Does this somewhat solve our sucky punt return game over the last......well....how many years has it been?


He averaged 8.8 yards/return which was 10th best so if they use him there it should help.

That said, Coleman was very good on KRs last year (26.0 y/r) so I wouldn't mind seeing him return punts too. He had 1 PR for 19 yards last season.
RE: No questions....that was a good get  
santacruzom : 11:52 am : link
In comment 14335900 George from PA said:
Quote:
Should do well in this defense. Better thrn Collins in coverage.

Do not forget special teams..

punt returner!

we will have the most talented group of returners ever


I doubt he will even return kicks or punts here. We'll sign some receiver no one has ever heard of named Jawall McGee or something, who will promptly struggle to catch the ball on returns.
RE: RE: No questions....that was a good get  
giants#1 : 12:05 pm : link
In comment 14336397 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 14335900 George from PA said:


Quote:


Should do well in this defense. Better thrn Collins in coverage.

Do not forget special teams..

punt returner!

we will have the most talented group of returners ever



I doubt he will even return kicks or punts here. We'll sign some receiver no one has ever heard of named Jawall McGee or something, who will promptly struggle to catch the ball on returns.


Jawill Davis and Quadree Henderson are both currently on the team and showed flashes of being solid PRs.
RE: Greg  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 14336293 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
I love ya as a poster buddy, but I have to agree with Britt here, you definitely lean a bit to the, ummm, pessimistic side. And you do like to needle, a lil bit... a lil bit. LOL


He's been right most of the time, though. Look at the teams' record over the past 7 seasons. *shrug* Truth hurts.
Actually with Greg here  
Giants in 07 : 12:10 pm : link
When you have two years of NFL experience, the speed he showed as a senior in college does nothing for me.

Plenty of guys have been great and college and haven't adjusted to the speed of the NFL. Wouldn't be the first player or the last.

Maybe a chance of scenery is what was needed. Maybe not though.
hopefully he'll be a good player here  
bluepepper : 12:11 pm : link
but not hard to see why people are not all that excited about him. We just let walk a guy who in year 2 was seriously considered for DPOY so why get pumped about a guy who improved but hardly set the world on fire in year 2? He's cheaper and under control for 3 more years but that's still not a reason for excitement. Not necessarily anything wrong with it, boring moves can work out great but don't expect a lot of buzz about it.
RE: hopefully he'll be a good player here  
giants#1 : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 14336451 bluepepper said:
Quote:
but not hard to see why people are not all that excited about him. We just let walk a guy who in year 2 was seriously considered for DPOY so why get pumped about a guy who improved but hardly set the world on fire in year 2? He's cheaper and under control for 3 more years but that's still not a reason for excitement. Not necessarily anything wrong with it, boring moves can work out great but don't expect a lot of buzz about it.


Outside of 2016, Peppers' has arguably been just as good as Collins. And he costs 1/10.
How many pass defensed did Collins rack up the last two years ?  
djm : 12:45 pm : link
...
Since I started this thread  
mavric : 2:16 pm : link
Here's some thoughts.

1) I'm a homer - period! I always look for the positive among my teams (and that includes the Knicks for which I've stood by for over 50 years...that'll tell you something). Regardless, I am not giving up on the Giants and I will always look for the best in a person and never spend time on the negative

2) I love(d) OBJ. Yeah, he certainly had some negative distractions that might have hurt the team as much as he helped. I still show friends who aren't football fans the video of his catch against the cowboys which IMO, is the greatest catch in the history of football. That catch alone jettisoned him into stardom. Nevertheless, I wish him well and hope he thrives in Cleveland (unless playing the Giants of course)

3) When it comes to Peppers, he is a very talented young man. You cannot teach speed and athleticism that he has in spades. With the proper coaching and his willingness to learn Bettcher's system. His character, dedication to the game and gym rat mentality tells me he's very coachable. Hopefully, he turns into a pro-bowl safety. If not, I will be ecstatic if he's a top 5 safety.

4) We have a plethora of draft picks. Before the OBJ trade, our quiver of picks were stacked towards the back end of the draft. We are now in a much more advantageous position allowing us to cherry pick 3 or 4 from the echelon of top shelf players.

5) Lastly, my biggest concern is that we find a solid WR in this draft now that we no longer have OBJ. I like using "Stacking The Board" draft site - just because of it's layout. On the defensive side of the draft, it is literally stacked with first and second round players. The offensive side is sparse to say the least....the lone exception: WR's. If you visit the site, you'll see there are 16 receivers that could go in the first 2 days of the draft. One that isn't even mentioned as a priority FA is Jesper Horsted of Princeton that is my favorite sleeper pick. The Giants would be wise to burn one of their late round picks on him. Small school, small program, local boy...maybe we catch lightning in a bottle again like we did with Cruz. Time will tell. Should be an interesting draft.

I'll add the draft site I'm talking about. To switch from offense to defense, just click the "defensive draftboard" on the top of the page in the black ribbon.
Stacking The Board - ( New Window )
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions