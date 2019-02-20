The Most Overlooked Part of the OBJ trade - Jabrill Peppers

The more I read up on Jabril Peppers, the more I like him. Getting him was a good (if not great) deal for the Giants who were in need of a quality safety after the loss of Collins.
Everyone knows that he was a first round pick and a Heisman Trophy finalist. And that he was also a consensus first-team All-American. But he also won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player (note: Saquon Barkley won the award in 2017, and OBJ won it in 2013). Here's some things you might not know.
At the combine, Peppers ran the fastest of all linebackers and safeties - 4.46 (2nd fastest was 4.58). However, he also ran a verified 4.34 at Michigan State and was timed in a live game running 40 yards in 3.77. Of course, he had a running start when he picked up the ball on the 40 yd line and ran down the field for a touchdown, but that is the fastest recorded 40 in football history.
He was a track star in New Jersey...breaking the New Jersey state record in the 200-meter dash as a junior, running a 20.79. He earned two state titles in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, and added state championships in the 4x400-meter relay and 4x100-meter relay. He is really fast!
He has played 15 different defensive, offensive and special teams positions for the Wolverines in 2016, recording 726 snaps on defense, 154 on special teams and 53 on offense and has even lined up as a wildcat QB. In short, he's an uber talent with off the charts athleticism...a do-it-all defensive back-linebacker-punt/kick returner-tailback-receiver-quarterback. Of course, some will say a "jack of all trades, master of none." But after settling in as a strong safety for the Browns, he proved he could star in that position and has proven he has a high ceiling and will get even better.
He has also been the Browns primary kick and punt returner since joining the team.
When the Giants were working out a deal, the Browns made it clear they did NOT want to part with Peppers, but the Giants insisted on him or the deal wouldn't be made.
To top it off, he is a very high character player who actually stays healthy all year long!