The Most Overlooked Part of the OBJ trade - Jabrill Peppers mavric : 9:59 am



Everyone knows that he was a first round pick and a Heisman Trophy finalist. And that he was also a consensus first-team All-American. But he also won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player (note: Saquon Barkley won the award in 2017, and OBJ won it in 2013). Here's some things you might not know.



At the combine, Peppers ran the fastest of all linebackers and safeties - 4.46 (2nd fastest was 4.58). However, he also ran a verified 4.34 at Michigan State and was timed in a live game running 40 yards in 3.77. Of course, he had a running start when he picked up the ball on the 40 yd line and ran down the field for a touchdown, but that is the fastest recorded 40 in football history.



He was a track star in New Jersey...breaking the New Jersey state record in the 200-meter dash as a junior, running a 20.79. He earned two state titles in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, and added state championships in the 4x400-meter relay and 4x100-meter relay. He is really fast!



He has played 15 different defensive, offensive and special teams positions for the Wolverines in 2016, recording 726 snaps on defense, 154 on special teams and 53 on offense and has even lined up as a wildcat QB. In short, he's an uber talent with off the charts athleticism...a do-it-all defensive back-linebacker-punt/kick returner-tailback-receiver-quarterback. Of course, some will say a "jack of all trades, master of none." But after settling in as a strong safety for the Browns, he proved he could star in that position and has proven he has a high ceiling and will get even better.



He has also been the Browns primary kick and punt returner since joining the team.



When the Giants were working out a deal, the Browns made it clear they did NOT want to part with Peppers, but the Giants insisted on him or the deal wouldn't be made.



To top it off, he is a very high character player who actually stays healthy all year long!









Quote: to be seen. He didn't make many plays on the football his first two years in the NFL. He's had an absurdly low 8 pass defenses in two seasons despite starting 29 games.



Shhhhh, the pollyannas will get mad at you. How dare you pay attention to what Peppers has actually done in the NFL instead of swooning over his awesomeness in Ann Arbor and some Jersey high school! In comment 14335949 Eric from BBI said:Shhhhh, the pollyannas will get mad at you. How dare you pay attention to what Peppers has actually done in the NFL instead of swooning over his awesomeness in Ann Arbor and some Jersey high school!

In addition to being a very talented and high character guy, he's Ira : 10:21 am : link a good fit in Bettcher's d.

Whether or not this was a good trade Sneakers O'toole : 10:24 am : link really hinges on Peppers. He seems to be what Gettleman was after

Good post, BIGbluegermany : 10:30 am : link first i was shocked by this trade, i never expected ,but now i am more and more happy !I believe in DG

Peppers.. Goin Deep : 10:36 am : link Being a former 1st rnder..do the Giants retain his 5th year option or did that go away with the trade?

really hinges on Peppers. He seems to be what Gettleman was after



No... it is more than that.

The eventual evaluation on the trade will have to be not only how Peppers performs but also what we do with the other picks AND how OBJ finishes out the rest of his contract.



You have to look at everything. In comment 14335988 Sneakers O'toole said:No... it is more than that.The eventual evaluation on the trade will have to be not only how Peppers performs but also what we do with the other picks AND how OBJ finishes out the rest of his contract.You have to look at everything.

I believe in DG



Which is just as much as statement of pure faith absent any evidence as saying that you believe in the Easter Bunny. In comment 14336016 BIGbluegermany said:Which is just as much as statement of pure faith absent any evidence as saying that you believe in the Easter Bunny.

He's been in the NFL for two years. What's he done there? Not a whole helluva lot.



Jeez man, relax a little. The HS stuff was just a point of reference to his speed. In comment 14335891 Greg from LI said:Jeez man, relax a little. The HS stuff was just a point of reference to his speed.

to be seen. He didn't make many plays on the football his first two years in the NFL. He's had an absurdly low 8 pass defenses in two seasons despite starting 29 games.

Collins had 10 over the same span.



I think Peppers is a better fit in this type of defense than Collins. We'll see. In comment 14335949 Eric from BBI said:Collins had 10 over the same span.I think Peppers is a better fit in this type of defense than Collins. We'll see.

Like Eric said on another thread bradshaw44 : 10:44 am : link This could turn out great for us and bad for them. Bad for us and great for them. Or maybe even good for both of us.



One thing I've learned over the last 19 years with this teams is never get my hopes up about any player or any team we field. Makes disappointment much easier to swallow. And it makes winning that much more special.



Although, most won't believe this, but I expected a run by the 2007 team. My friends can all attest to it. Me and former BBI poster Faust were adamant after the 2006 season that they could go on a run in 2007. Back to back playoff seasons and the fact that in 2006 the only team that really kicked our ass handedly was the Jags, in our opinion.



But back to the topic of Peppers, I hope he's great but I could see this going either way. Let's just see where the chips fall. Hopefully we draft some monsters that will be in front of him and Bathea.

. Kyle in NY : 10:45 am : link Hopefully Betcher can utilize him more effectively because the hype has exceeded the productions for a while with Peppers. 1 interception in his entire college career, 2 in the pros. Just doesn't make a ton of plays on the ball. He has a unique athletic skill set so maybe there's more we can get out of him in a different scheme. But this doesn't really move the needle much with regards to this trade IMO

He's perfect for the Moneybacker role.



Yea, I think we see a lot of him on the field with both Bethea and Thomas. He's not that much smaller than Tae Davis. In comment 14336070 Jon in NYC said:Yea, I think we see a lot of him on the field with both Bethea and Thomas. He's not that much smaller than Tae Davis.

to be seen. He didn't make many plays on the football his first two years in the NFL. He's had an absurdly low 8 pass defenses in two seasons despite starting 29 games.



Ill admit that I havent watched every game he has played in a Browns uniform. However, I DID watch the Broncos/Browns game last year, and Peppers was borderline dominant in that game. As I remember it, he had a huge sack, what was basically the game winning INT, just a really good overall performance. Again, not sure what he did in the rest of the games last year, but for me, based on what I saw from him that game, I am very hopeful. In comment 14335949 Eric from BBI said:Ill admit that I havent watched every game he has played in a Browns uniform. However, I DID watch the Broncos/Browns game last year, and Peppers was borderline dominant in that game. As I remember it, he had a huge sack, what was basically the game winning INT, just a really good overall performance. Again, not sure what he did in the rest of the games last year, but for me, based on what I saw from him that game, I am very hopeful.

to be seen. He didn't make many plays on the football his first two years in the NFL. He's had an absurdly low 8 pass defenses in two seasons despite starting 29 games.

Eric -- perhaps one of the issues is that he played all over the place in college so he was far from a finished product at his NFL position, Safety. In comment 14335949 Eric from BBI said:Eric -- perhaps one of the issues is that he played all over the place in college so he was far from a finished product at his NFL position, Safety.

he did have 3 sacks as a senior giants#1 : 10:50 am : link I can certainly see Bettcher moving him around a lot and bringing him on blitzes from all over.





Why does everyone talk about someone mattyblue : 10:52 am : link “thriving” in Bettchers system? Bettchers system looks pitiful last year.

I wanted him in the MotownGIANTS : 10:54 am : link draft ... he was the heart & soul of the U of M defense and a lynch pin ... We will all be happy with him. No more getting killed by TEs and he can tackle and blitz when called upon.







.



Man, you are fucking relentless. Ha ha. In comment 14336147 Greg from LI said:Man, you are fucking relentless. Ha ha.

"thriving" in Bettchers system? Bettchers system looks pitiful last year.

What did you expect? Aside from switching schemes from 4-3 to 3-4 (and barely having adequate players for 4-3) We lost our best pass rusher in preseason. What kind of horses did he have? He had NO one that could cover the middle of the field (par for the course for Giants). They may have improved keeping Snacks in the mix, but that was also a big loss in run defense and pocket push. The guy needs better players. He did a nice job in AZ. In comment 14336167 mattyblue said:What did you expect? Aside from switching schemes from 4-3 to 3-4 (and barely having adequate players for 4-3) We lost our best pass rusher in preseason. What kind of horses did he have? He had NO one that could cover the middle of the field (par for the course for Giants). They may have improved keeping Snacks in the mix, but that was also a big loss in run defense and pocket push. The guy needs better players. He did a nice job in AZ.

Guy is a stud LawrenceTaylor56 : 10:57 am : link and played at an elite level at the most prestigious university. Michigan Man through and through.



Yeah. He didn’t work out in Cleveland? But who does?

Toth029 Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:57 am : : 10:57 am : link And Collins didn't play well in coverage either. Collins' play really fell off after 2016.

Is it possible that Peppers Jeever : 10:59 am : link had that low number of passes defended because they weren't throwing his way?

had that low number of passes defended because they weren't throwing his way?



Possible. But that usually shows up more for a CB. In comment 14336205 Jeever said:Possible. But that usually shows up more for a CB.

.



Who pissed in your cheerios today? Why aren't you telling anyone he was played 30 yards off the ball his first year which is completely out of position for him? He's the kind of the player who needs to be near the line of scrimmage.



Easy to use a 2 year argument while leaving out he was misaligned year 1. Once they got Randall and he switched roles he thrived. In comment 14336147 Greg from LI said:Who pissed in your cheerios today? Why aren't you telling anyone he was played 30 yards off the ball his first year which is completely out of position for him? He's the kind of the player who needs to be near the line of scrimmage.Easy to use a 2 year argument while leaving out he was misaligned year 1. Once they got Randall and he switched roles he thrived.

Saw him play in HS GiantGrit : 11:08 am : link Freak. Even then you knew if he kept his health he'd play in the league. Truthfully. The stories were about his athleticism, but once i saw him throw his boy around and thump with the pads i could tell he was gonna be stud (doesn't make me a scout the guy was a top 10 recruit)





Quote: In comment 14336205 Jeever said:





Quote:





had that low number of passes defended because they weren't throwing his way?







Possible. But that usually shows up more for a CB.

He was out of place as a FS his first year. When their SS went down and they moved him to SS he started to come alive. Take a look at this video... it seems like he can be really effective if you use him the right way. He looks like either SS or that Monster backer position fits him well. He is an athletic guy for sure.





- ( In comment 14336222 Eric from BBI said:He was out of place as a FS his first year. When their SS went down and they moved him to SS he started to come alive. Take a look at this video... it seems like he can be really effective if you use him the right way. He looks like either SS or that Monster backer position fits him well. He is an athletic guy for sure. Peppers - ( New Window

.



Holy shit. Guess we know who doesn't own a mirror. In comment 14336246 Britt in VA said:Holy shit. Guess we know who doesn't own a mirror.

Agree with Johny5 Samiam : 11:13 am : link Exactly what was said on Sirius yesterday. They played him out of position as a rookie. They said he really came on last year especially at the end of the year

where does his return game stand? BillKo : 11:18 am : link Punt returner, or does he do KOs?

.





.





.







Holy shit. Guess we know who doesn't own a mirror.



I may go overboard in discussing one thing relentlessly (not to mention that I'm usually pretty logical about it and my read on it is usually what happens, so how illogical could that be, but I digress).



Your misery towards EVERYTHING knows no bounds. In comment 14336253 Greg from LI said:I may go overboard in discussing one thing relentlessly (not to mention that I'm usually pretty logical about it and my read on it is usually what happens, so how illogical could that be, but I digress).Your misery towards EVERYTHING knows no bounds.

He played 16 different positions mittenedman : 11:22 am : link at Michigan.



I've never even heard of that.



He is the PERFECT player for Bettcher's D. Bettcher doesn't want specialists in the back 7 - he wants guys who are just good enough at everything that he can disguise his calls and create confusion. Peppers can blitz, tackle, play deep, cover man and cover zone. He's tough and selfless.



Contrast that to Collins - who is great in the box but can't do everything, which forced Bettcher not to use his S's interchangeably. That KILLED his scheme and his playcalling which is why they had no interest in re-signing him.

I love ya as a poster buddy, but I have to agree with Britt here, you definitely lean a bit to the, ummm, pessimistic side. And you do like to needle, a lil bit... a lil bit. LOL

Punt returner, or does he do KOs?



Both In comment 14336269 BillKo said:Both

Punt returner, or does he do KOs?





Quote:





Punt returner, or does he do KOs?







Both



Does this somewhat solve our sucky punt return game over the last......well....how many years has it been? In comment 14336297 giants#1 said:Does this somewhat solve our sucky punt return game over the last......well....how many years has it been?

He's been in the NFL for two years. What's he done there? Not a whole helluva lot.



He’s a starter. How many players can say they have started and not stunk up the joint as a 1st or 2nd year player? Osi wasn’t even a starter when the chargers went after him in the Eli deal.



He’s not Ronnie Lott but he’s a valuable get in this deal. You just refuse to see it. In comment 14335891 Greg from LI said:He’s a starter. How many players can say they have started and not stunk up the joint as a 1st or 2nd year player? Osi wasn’t even a starter when the chargers went after him in the Eli deal.He’s not Ronnie Lott but he’s a valuable get in this deal. You just refuse to see it.

Oh wait I get it djm : 11:32 am : link We aren’t allowed to point out that Collins was far from perfect and injury prone lately we can ONLY point out the short comings with peppers.



Miserable fucks.

I love ya as a poster buddy, but I have to agree with Britt here, you definitely lean a bit to the, ummm, pessimistic side. And you do like to needle, a lil bit... a lil bit. LOL







And I like Greg as well, but geez.... In comment 14336293 Johnny5 said:And I like Greg as well, but geez....

Peppers PaulN : 11:39 am : link is a great pick up, he was a stud at Michigan and will be an upgrade over Collins in this system. Collins did not excel in this system, that was not his fault, that is the coaches fault, but Peppers will fit in here very well.

Quote: In comment 14336297 giants#1 said:





Quote:





Punt returner, or does he do KOs?





Quote:





Punt returner, or does he do KOs?







Both







Does this somewhat solve our sucky punt return game over the last......well....how many years has it been?



He averaged 8.8 yards/return which was 10th best so if they use him there it should help.



That said, Coleman was very good on KRs last year (26.0 y/r) so I wouldn't mind seeing him return punts too. He had 1 PR for 19 yards last season. In comment 14336304 BillKo said:He averaged 8.8 yards/return which was 10th best so if they use him there it should help.That said, Coleman was very good on KRs last year (26.0 y/r) so I wouldn't mind seeing him return punts too. He had 1 PR for 19 yards last season.

Quote: Should do well in this defense. Better thrn Collins in coverage.



Do not forget special teams..



punt returner!



we will have the most talented group of returners ever



I doubt he will even return kicks or punts here. We'll sign some receiver no one has ever heard of named Jawall McGee or something, who will promptly struggle to catch the ball on returns. In comment 14335900 George from PA said:I doubt he will even return kicks or punts here. We'll sign some receiver no one has ever heard of named Jawall McGee or something, who will promptly struggle to catch the ball on returns.

Quote: In comment 14335900 George from PA said:





Quote:





Should do well in this defense. Better thrn Collins in coverage.



Do not forget special teams..



punt returner!



we will have the most talented group of returners ever







I doubt he will even return kicks or punts here. We'll sign some receiver no one has ever heard of named Jawall McGee or something, who will promptly struggle to catch the ball on returns.



Jawill Davis and Quadree Henderson are both currently on the team and showed flashes of being solid PRs. In comment 14336397 santacruzom said:Jawill Davis and Quadree Henderson are both currently on the team and showed flashes of being solid PRs.

I love ya as a poster buddy, but I have to agree with Britt here, you definitely lean a bit to the, ummm, pessimistic side. And you do like to needle, a lil bit... a lil bit. LOL







He's been right most of the time, though. Look at the teams' record over the past 7 seasons. *shrug* Truth hurts. In comment 14336293 Johnny5 said:He's been right most of the time, though. Look at the teams' record over the past 7 seasons. *shrug* Truth hurts.

Actually with Greg here Giants in 07 : 12:10 pm : link When you have two years of NFL experience, the speed he showed as a senior in college does nothing for me.



Plenty of guys have been great and college and haven't adjusted to the speed of the NFL. Wouldn't be the first player or the last.



Maybe a chance of scenery is what was needed. Maybe not though.

hopefully he'll be a good player here bluepepper : 12:11 pm : link but not hard to see why people are not all that excited about him. We just let walk a guy who in year 2 was seriously considered for DPOY so why get pumped about a guy who improved but hardly set the world on fire in year 2? He's cheaper and under control for 3 more years but that's still not a reason for excitement. Not necessarily anything wrong with it, boring moves can work out great but don't expect a lot of buzz about it.

but not hard to see why people are not all that excited about him. We just let walk a guy who in year 2 was seriously considered for DPOY so why get pumped about a guy who improved but hardly set the world on fire in year 2? He's cheaper and under control for 3 more years but that's still not a reason for excitement. Not necessarily anything wrong with it, boring moves can work out great but don't expect a lot of buzz about it.



Outside of 2016, Peppers' has arguably been just as good as Collins. And he costs 1/10. In comment 14336451 bluepepper said:Outside of 2016, Peppers' has arguably been just as good as Collins. And he costs 1/10.

How many pass defensed did Collins rack up the last two years ? djm : 12:45 pm : link ...