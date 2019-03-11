Giants hosting Mike Remmers today

No thank you BigBlueDownTheShore : 10:33 am : link As a starter, but as a backup I’m ok with it.

He was a solid Jon in NYC : 10:33 am : link RT and poor guard, which is why he was cut. Would be a smart signing.



He beat out Darryl Williams twice in training camp.

If we signed him, he should be able to beat out Wheeler Ira : 10:34 am : link .

if he was cut and comes cheap ok GiantsFan84 : 10:35 am : link if not, pass

Could do better at 17 (Dillard, perhaps) The_Boss : 10:35 am : link Than come up for air with this guy after dumpster diving.

I am good with this Rjanyg : 10:36 am : link 2 year deal please. No more.



We can pencil him in at RT and draft a guy in rounds 2-4.



He is way better than Wheeler this is for sure,

Via PFF KSIXI : 10:36 am : link The interior offensive line. Starting guards Mike Remmers and Tom Compton combined to allow a staggering 77 total pressures. Remmers finished with an overall grade of 58.9 (50th among guards)



https://www.profootballfocus.com/news/pro-minnesota-vikings-2018-season-recap

Better than Wheeler Mike from Ohio : 10:36 am : link and likely the best left on the FA market. But none of that means he would be a smart signing. He seems more like a band aid than a solution.

He will not cost much. DavidinBMNY : 10:36 am : link So it's fine. And signing him wouldn't preclude us from drafting a tackle who can beat him out.

We should draft a tackle no matter what widmerseyebrow : 10:37 am : link but signing this guy to a smart contract would alleviate the need to do it really early.

RE: Could do better at 17 (Dillard, perhaps) giants#1 : 10:37 am : link

Quote: Than come up for air with this guy after dumpster diving.



1. He's a significant upgrade over Wheeler

2. Gives them options for the draft if they don't like the OT options when they're on the board with their 1st 3 picks. Can then grab a RT in the 3rd/4th that might need some development. Or at a minimum force the rookie to face some camp competition. In comment 14336053 The_Boss said:1. He's a significant upgrade over Wheeler2. Gives them options for the draft if they don't like the OT options when they're on the board with their 1st 3 picks. Can then grab a RT in the 3rd/4th that might need some development. Or at a minimum force the rookie to face some camp competition.

RE: No thank you 13ODB : 10:38 am : link

Quote: As a starter, but as a backup I’m ok with it.



yea lets start wheeler another year smh In comment 14336040 BigBlueDownTheShore said:yea lets start wheeler another year smh

. arcarsenal : 10:38 am : link If he comes here, it's to play tackle - so, the stuff he did at guard seems less important - I'd assume he would just be a backup there if Zeitler were to get hurt and we we wanted to push someone else out to RT.



I like that the comp pick formula would be unaffected and I don't think this will require a huge commit so it doesn't bug me.



Chad Wheeler is really, really bad.



I don't care what our plan is this year - but none of them can involve 16 games of Wheeler @ RT.

he was also cut giants#1 : 10:38 am : link so signing him doesn't affect potential comp picks for next year.

JonC is correct Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:39 am : : 10:39 am : link Quote: After a 2016 season in which the Vikings offensive line needed an overhaul, Remmers was brought in alongside Riley Reiff as free agent acquisitions to help put a band-aid on the team’s situation up front. After landing a five-year, $30 million contract from Minnesota in free agency, he performed well, allowing 16 pressures and no sacks in 10 starts at right tackle.



As the 2017 season wore along, however, the team decided to kick him into guard and that is where the wheels fell off. After struggling in a three-game stint at guard in a Week 17 victory over Chicago and two playoff games, Minnesota stubbornly kept him at guard in hopes of replacing retiring offensive lineman Joe Berger.

- ( https://thevikingage.com/2019/03/11/minnesota-vikings-release-mike-remmers/ - ( New Window

Sign Remmers YANKEE28 : 10:40 am : link and draft a Tackle with pick # 37.

Definitely seems likely AcesUp : 10:41 am : link Need, familiarity and at the right price point. I do think the Giants are going more analytic and factoring comp pick potential as well. He doesn't factor. Seems like a no brainer. They can still draft a guy to develop for a year behind him as well.

Just about anyone is an improvement over Wheeler jeff57 : 10:41 am : link And if they draft a RT high, he'd be perfect insurance.

If you get him cheap Bill in UT : 10:41 am : link he's better than Wheeler at RT. So then you don't have to force a pick for a tackle. You draft someone of value, and if the draft pick wins the job, you've got a vet swing guy who can play tackle and guard.

RE: RE: No thank you BigBlueDownTheShore : 10:41 am : link

I'm assuming he is not going to start because we would draft or pick up someone that is better than him.



He was terrible last year as a starter, I'm making an assumption that they moved him to guard because he wasn't cutting it at Tackle either. Since the Minny offensive line is absolutely putrid.



As a swing tackle or guard, I'm fine with it. As a starter no thanks. In comment 14336076 13ODB said:I'm assuming he is not going to start because we would draft or pick up someone that is better than him.He was terrible last year as a starter, I'm making an assumption that they moved him to guard because he wasn't cutting it at Tackle either. Since the Minny offensive line is absolutely putrid.As a swing tackle or guard, I'm fine with it. As a starter no thanks.

Paying the Vikings back for Mike Rosenthal Anakim : 10:41 am : link .

On a cheap deal it's a good move - depth is a good thing Eric on Li : 10:42 am : link and even his bad performances at guard the past couple years were graded significantly higher than Wheeler. Familiarity with the coaching staff is a positive. Good placeholder for whatever OL they draft with 1 of the top 100 picks.

He isn't good ryanmkeane : 10:43 am : link but he's better than Wheeler. Only way I'd be comfortable with this is if it was really cheap and he comes in t compete, not just giving him the job at RT

yea, Remmers is a low end starter at RT giants#1 : 10:43 am : link stop gap that means they don't need to go RT at #17/#37.

. arcarsenal : 10:43 am : link Also - anyone suggesting we sign him as a backup - LOL. The guy will be paid to start by someone if it's not by us. There's a dearth of quality NFL linemen available right now. He's been a starter for 4 consecutive years and is still 29 years old and has played all over the line.



This guy isn't going somewhere to be a backup.

Signed a 5yr/30M deal Sehorn : 10:43 am : link 2 yrs ago with Minnesota. Solid Vet who did beat out Daryl Williams(who many ppl wanted badly) twice. Also played LT for a full season.

Here it is Jay on the Island : 10:44 am : link Sign Mike Remmers to compete with the 17th or the Giants 2nd round pick for the starting job. Whoever loses provides solid depth along with Wheeler, Pulley, and hopefully a mid round pick.

RE: He isn't good Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:44 am : : 10:44 am : link

Quote: but he's better than Wheeler. Only way I'd be comfortable with this is if it was really cheap and he comes in t compete, not just giving him the job at RT



Quote: allowing 16 pressures and no sacks in 10 starts at right tackle is infinitely better than we have now. In comment 14336110 ryanmkeane said:is infinitely better than we have now.

RE: . BigBlueDownTheShore : 10:45 am : link

Quote: Also - anyone suggesting we sign him as a backup - LOL. The guy will be paid to start by someone if it's not by us. There's a dearth of quality NFL linemen available right now. He's been a starter for 4 consecutive years and is still 29 years old and has played all over the line.



This guy isn't going somewhere to be a backup.



Erick Flowers has been a starter in NFL for 4 years, should we resign him? In comment 14336112 arcarsenal said:Erick Flowers has been a starter in NFL for 4 years, should we resign him?

Really good Move.. chuckydee9 : 10:46 am : link but lets not go into training camp with him and wheeler as the only options..

Hmm interesting Johnny5 : 10:47 am : link Probably can be had cheaply because he was such a poor guard. Even if he's middle of the pack at RT (and it seems that's about where he falls as a T) that's another upgraded position on the OL. Slightly upgraded... but still upgraded. Baby steps Bob...



Baby steps get on the bus, baby steps down the aisle, baby steps...

Well, we were promised 'multiple stickies' yesterday, and here they mikeinbloomfield : 10:48 am : link are! Chris Hogan and Remmers! Keep working them phones, Gettleman!

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 10:48 am : link

Eric ryanmkeane : 10:48 am : link I agree with your thinking, but just because someone is better than Wheeler, does not mean he should automatically be starting for us. We need a long term, really good player at RT. Remmers is not that. That being said, he can be a good signing for the right price.

I'll go with whats been posted and say Dinger : 10:49 am : link sign him. Then try to improve upon him in the draft or next year. Trying to learn a new position in the middle of the year is tough. I'll give him that out. But as a side note, I wish every one on here wasn't so pre-occupied by the comp pick calculation. If a player can make your team better, why would you pass him by on the chance that you get a 3rd round pick?

If we sign Remmers Capt. Don : 10:50 am : link it will not impact our drafting strategy in any way. Good depth and means we dont have to force a RT pick early.



Not ideal but infinitely better than Wheeler.

It doesn't have to be an either/or TheMick7 : 10:50 am : link You can sign him & still draft an OT at 17. Remmers is not going to break the bank!

Sounds like he could be a good place holder ZogZerg : 10:50 am : link until a Rookie gets up-to-speed.

. arcarsenal : 10:51 am : link Wheeler cannot start. Do we all agree with that?



We need to make a move like this or we need to spend pick 17 or 37 on someone.



I am fairly certain Dave Gettleman knows he cannot send this team out there with Wheeler starting again. So, someone else will be brought in.

Take a RT in the Draft Percy : 10:52 am : link And start him (e.g.,Taylor). Yes, it costs a number one, but that's where we are. Don't bother with these leftovers.

I can get behind ryanmkeane : 10:53 am : link a plan that signs Remmers for a not crazy deal to compete with a rookie at RT

We have nobody greek13 : 10:53 am : link On our roster that can play nfl RT. IMHO Wheeler will be cut in training camp.

We need a FA and a draft pick.

RE: . Anakim : 10:54 am : link

Quote: Wheeler cannot start. Do we all agree with that?



We need to make a move like this or we need to spend pick 17 or 37 on someone.



I am fairly certain Dave Gettleman knows he cannot send this team out there with Wheeler starting again. So, someone else will be brought in.



Yes In comment 14336162 arcarsenal said:Yes

. arcarsenal : 10:55 am : link In fact, I'd prefer to sign Remmers and spend either pick 17 or 37 @ RT.



Competition + depth + now and later production.

We need a RT and a C ij_reilly : 10:58 am : link Remmers and Sullivan ought to be cheap.



Their replacements should be drafter this year.



OL

Solder-Hernandez-Sullivan-Zietler-Remmers





RE: Remmers AcesUp : 10:59 am : link

Quote: is more than a typical stop-gap.



I agree and curious to see what kind of deal he goes for. Played out of position last year which hurt his value, he might want a 1 year with the assurance he's starting at RT to possibly cash in next year. In comment 14336188 Eric from BBI said:I agree and curious to see what kind of deal he goes for. Played out of position last year which hurt his value, he might want a 1 year with the assurance he's starting at RT to possibly cash in next year.

RE: We need a RT and a C Anakim : 11:01 am : link

Quote: Remmers and Sullivan ought to be cheap.



Their replacements should be drafter this year.



OL

Solder-Hernandez-Sullivan-Zietler-Remmers







I think Shurmur intends to have Pio and Pulley battle it out for the starting job. In comment 14336200 ij_reilly said:I think Shurmur intends to have Pio and Pulley battle it out for the starting job.

Remmers has played a solid RT in the NFL JonC : 11:01 am : link and he would figure to be the swing tackle if they draft a better, and ready rookie.

Andre Dillard would be ideal. A guy who can can play RT but will eventually move over to LT in 2 years should be the focus. In comment 14336185 arcarsenal said:Andre Dillard would be ideal. A guy who can can play RT but will eventually move over to LT in 2 years should be the focus.

As much shit as Gettleman receives Jay on the Island : 11:06 am : link He would deserve a lot of credit if he adds Remmers and an OT in round 1 or 2. In a little over a year he would have fixed the entire offensive line. We went from:



Flowers Pugh Jones Jerry Hart to

Solder Hernandez Halapio Zeitler Remmers/draft pick

His contract was for $6M per Bill in UT : 11:06 am : link Should be able to get him for $3-4M per? Would that be reasonable to pay? We paid Pulley almost $3M, I believe

Remmers would be good to get on a two year deal..... Simms11 : 11:08 am : link then draft a RT in the 2nd or 3rd rounds. As DG would say, don’t go shopping hungry. Need to add quality depth now as well so that the line doesn’t deteriorate again. Develop the drafted Tackle and then have him take over at Right or Left once Solder’s contract is up.

RE: As much shit as Gettleman receives Greg from LI : 11:09 am : link

Quote: He would deserve a lot of credit if he adds Remmers and an OT in round 1 or 2. In a little over a year he would have fixed the entire offensive line. We went from:



Flowers Pugh Jones Jerry Hart to

Solder Hernandez Halapio Zeitler Remmers/draft pick



Still have to find someone to get Halapio out of there.

In comment 14336225 Jay on the Island said:Still have to find someone to get Halapio out of there.

RE: RE: We need a RT and a C TMS : 11:11 am : link

RE: RE: As much shit as Gettleman receives Jay on the Island : 11:12 am : link

Let me understand......He played for Shurmur and started at RT. George from PA : 11:13 am : link On a team that ran well and Keanan had time to throw and should come cheap, correct?



Sign me up.



I have no 1st hand knowledge of him....but I have 1st hand knowledge of Wheeler.



I rather not trust any rookies as starter on the OL....and prefer to defense with the premium pucks.





And let DG find some 4th and 5th round gems to develop as backups along OL.

Bradbury at 17 ryanmkeane : 11:13 am : link is my pick there. Plug him in there for the next 6-8 years and be a Mangold type player for us

Not a splashy move but would be more than solid. j_rud : 11:13 am : link As others have pointed out he's started all over the line and twice beat out Daryl Williams for the Panthers RT spot. And while of course that speaks to Williams developing as a mid round pick, it also speaks to Remmers being a seasoned vet who has thrived in the face of NFL competition.

I get this isnt D Williams and am not thrilled with how weve been shut out in FA. This feels like the pre Reese and Accorsi days when we didn't seem to make any significant signings in the offseason.



I get this isnt D Williams and am not thrilled with how weve been shut out in FA. This feels like the pre Reese and Accorsi days when we didn't seem to make any significant signings in the offseason.

In any event, Remmers at RT was a very different story than Remmers at RG. Some guys are position versatile and some arent...its just how it is. If he can replicate what he did a couple seasons ago at RT we will have ourselves an average to above average starter at the position. Keep in mind Saquon looked pretty darn good and Eli improved when the line became just passable 2nd half last year. Remmers would be a very,very big upgrade over the remaining weakest link on the line in Wheeler. You are going from one of the worst graded RTs in the NFL to if he comes near his RT grades from prior a guy who is in the top half of RTs.

Furthermore Lionhart28 : 11:16 am : link Remmers would have a highly capable guard next to him, unlike Wheeler.



I would love it on a reasonable deal. Like others said, maybe you take a tackle now who can compete at RT right away but maybe projects to LT down the road.

RE: Bradbury at 17 Pan-handler : 11:18 am : link

Quote: is my pick there. Plug him in there for the next 6-8 years and be a Mangold type player for us



Montez Sweat or Haskins at 6



Cody Ford, Dillard, Devin Bush, Risner at 17



Hakeem Butler ,Nkeal Harry, Jaylon Ferguson, Brian Burns at 37 In comment 14336256 ryanmkeane said:Montez Sweat or Haskins at 6Cody Ford, Dillard, Devin Bush, Risner at 17Hakeem Butler ,Nkeal Harry, Jaylon Ferguson, Brian Burns at 37

Remmers AcidTest : 11:24 am : link is a good tackle, and a bad guard. But we need him to be the former. The problem is that others teams do as well.

I'm out on ryanmkeane : 11:27 am : link Sweat at #6. I don't think he'd be the 6th best player in the draft. He seems like an Osi type guy.

Multiple teams interested Pan-handler : 11:28 am : link But he's coming here first. That's usually a positive sign. The proverbial 'don't let him leave without signing' is obviously in effect.



Block for Barkley, familiarity with coaching staff. Lets see if we make this happen.





RE: I'm out on Pan-handler : 11:30 am : link

Quote: Sweat at #6. I don't think he'd be the 6th best player in the draft. He seems like an Osi type guy.



Osi is easily worth the 6th pick in a draft. Bonafide pass rushers with some size have huge value in the NFL In comment 14336295 ryanmkeane said:Osi is easily worth the 6th pick in a draft. Bonafide pass rushers with some size have huge value in the NFL

RE: I'm out on mphbullet36 : 11:30 am : link

Quote: Sweat at #6. I don't think he'd be the 6th best player in the draft. He seems like an Osi type guy.



Osi was the main reason our defense was so dynamic during those multiple superbowl runs.



Strahan/Tuck and other all had impacts. But it was Osi that was the difference maker because of his sheer speed outside to wreck a game with a sack fumble. So I wouldn't push off Sweat as a Osi guy as a knock. If we got him and he was Osi productive that would be a great pick! In comment 14336295 ryanmkeane said:Osi was the main reason our defense was so dynamic during those multiple superbowl runs.Strahan/Tuck and other all had impacts. But it was Osi that was the difference maker because of his sheer speed outside to wreck a game with a sack fumble. So I wouldn't push off Sweat as a Osi guy as a knock. If we got him and he was Osi productive that would be a great pick!

You wouldn't mittenedman : 11:31 am : link take another Osi at #6? C'mon now. In any event - Sweat is nothing like Osi. He's very similar to Chandler Jones.

upgrade to Wheeler bluepepper : 11:34 am : link and let's us use earlier picks on the D. Draft a couple of T's in later rounds and hopefully one of them develops into Remmers' replacment in a year or two.

Remmers Sammo85 : 11:34 am : link is a good RT option for a year to allow Gettleman to draft and have a prospect developed and for depth purposes.



Vikings did some weird things with their offensive line and I think some of it has to do with being in flux from coordinators last two to three years, changing QBs and also Zimmer trying to fight off pass heavy offense and insist on run game still.

RE: Bradbury at 17 Pan-handler : 11:35 am : link

Quote: is my pick there. Plug him in there for the next 6-8 years and be a Mangold type player for us



Do like him alot too but the way Pio's been talked up and what we signed Pulley for , I think the Center position will be DGs bargain player on the OL. We have 3 other guys already who are either a top 2 round pick and/or making 10+ mill (Willie, Nate, and Zietler) and maybe about to bring in our RT. In comment 14336256 ryanmkeane said:Do like him alot too but the way Pio's been talked up and what we signed Pulley for , I think the Center position will be DGs bargain player on the OL. We have 3 other guys already who are either a top 2 round pick and/or making 10+ mill (Willie, Nate, and Zietler) and maybe about to bring in our RT.

Wheeler Marty866b : 11:35 am : link Lots of negativity about him here and rightfully so, but, he is a much better left tackle then right tackle. He played four years strictly at left tackle at USC and watching him on the right side and how awful he played, it was evident to me that he wasn't comfortable there. If anyone watched him in preseason, he played very well on the left side. I hope the Giants keep him around to further develop.

Remmers will only turn 30 soon so he should have some good football left in him.

I would want our #6 pick ryanmkeane : 11:41 am : link this year to be better than Osi, yes.

RE: Wheeler arcarsenal : 11:41 am : link

Quote: Lots of negativity about him here and rightfully so, but, he is a much better left tackle then right tackle. He played four years strictly at left tackle at USC and watching him on the right side and how awful he played, it was evident to me that he wasn't comfortable there. If anyone watched him in preseason, he played very well on the left side. I hope the Giants keep him around to further develop.

Remmers will only turn 30 soon so he should have some good football left in him.



It doesn't matter what side he plays on - he gets physically bullied by DE's/ER's with power and constantly gets driven backwards into the pocket or on his ass. He can't hold up at the POA or establish leverage.



If they want to keep him here as a project and try to keep developing him, that's fine - but he's got to be a last resort guy as far as actual PT @ RT in 2019. In comment 14336340 Marty866b said:It doesn't matter what side he plays on - he gets physically bullied by DE's/ER's with power and constantly gets driven backwards into the pocket or on his ass. He can't hold up at the POA or establish leverage.If they want to keep him here as a project and try to keep developing him, that's fine - but he's got to be a last resort guy as far as actual PT @ RT in 2019.

RE: Wheeler Pan-handler : 11:47 am : link

Quote: Lots of negativity about him here and rightfully so, but, he is a much better left tackle then right tackle. He played four years strictly at left tackle at USC and watching him on the right side and how awful he played, it was evident to me that he wasn't comfortable there. If anyone watched him in preseason, he played very well on the left side. I hope the Giants keep him around to further develop.

Remmers will only turn 30 soon so he should have some good football left in him.



Marty some guys are only really suited for 1 position. I think you are right on Wheeler , he is a pure LT. Anyone remember Luke Petitgout? Sucked everywhere on the line but became a borderline top player at LT before back problems took over. In comment 14336340 Marty866b said:Marty some guys are only really suited for 1 position. I think you are right on Wheeler , he is a pure LT. Anyone remember Luke Petitgout? Sucked everywhere on the line but became a borderline top player at LT before back problems took over.

RE: Wheeler Rjanyg : 11:52 am : link

Quote: Lots of negativity about him here and rightfully so, but, he is a much better left tackle then right tackle. He played four years strictly at left tackle at USC and watching him on the right side and how awful he played, it was evident to me that he wasn't comfortable there. If anyone watched him in preseason, he played very well on the left side. I hope the Giants keep him around to further develop.

Remmers will only turn 30 soon so he should have some good football left in him.



I agree Wheeler is a better LT. Remmers would be a good RT for us but I believe they will target an OT somewhere in this draft between rounds 2-4 to develop. Might now be room for Wheeler on this team come September. In comment 14336340 Marty866b said:I agree Wheeler is a better LT. Remmers would be a good RT for us but I believe they will target an OT somewhere in this draft between rounds 2-4 to develop. Might now be room for Wheeler on this team come September.

RE: His contract was for $6M per DavidinBMNY : 11:57 am : link

Quote: Should be able to get him for $3-4M per? Would that be reasonable to pay? We paid Pulley almost $3M, I believe No way for $3M. $5M. In comment 14336227 Bill in UT said:No way for $3M. $5M.

Remmers on a 2-year affordable contract Chris684 : 12:00 pm : link would be very, very solid.

bluepepper Marty866b : 12:01 pm : link Wheeler came to USC as a 265 pound defensive player who was converted. He has been adding needed weight and strength.

RE: Remmers has played a solid RT in the NFL Big Blue '56 : 12:24 pm : link

Quote: and he would figure to be the swing tackle if they draft a better, and ready rookie.



Bingo In comment 14336214 JonC said:Bingo

RE: RE: As much shit as Gettleman receives Carson53 : 12:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14336225 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





He would deserve a lot of credit if he adds Remmers and an OT in round 1 or 2. In a little over a year he would have fixed the entire offensive line. We went from:



Flowers Pugh Jones Jerry Hart to

Solder Hernandez Halapio Zeitler Remmers/draft pick







Still have to find someone to get Halapio out of there. .



They overpaid for Solder, they don't know what Halapio is, re-signed another JAG at center...

If you bring in Remmers, that's another JAG. I will give him credit for Zeitler, and maybe on Hernandez.

Even though that was an obvious pick for this team, and he needs to improve his pass blocking.

Lets not carried away handing out bouquets with this GM, at this point. In comment 14336242 Greg from LI said:They overpaid for Solder, they don't know what Halapio is, re-signed another JAG at center...If you bring in Remmers, that's another JAG. I will give him credit for Zeitler, and maybe on Hernandez.Even though that was an obvious pick for this team, and he needs to improve his pass blocking.Lets not carried away handing out bouquets with this GM, at this point.

This would be a solid hedge WillVAB : 12:42 pm : link In the event a RT they want isn’t there in the draft and/or a superior defensive player is sitting there for them.

Remmers is getting 6-8 million per larryflower37 : 12:45 pm : link If you want him not to leave its going to be a 3 or 4 year deal.

4 yr 28 million-14 guaranteed.



Just a guess.

RE: Remmers is getting 6-8 million per Pan-handler : 12:46 pm : link

Quote: If you want him not to leave its going to be a 3 or 4 year deal.

4 yr 28 million-14 guaranteed.



Just a guess.



Yeah, this is likely the range. In comment 14336554 larryflower37 said:Yeah, this is likely the range.

... BleedBlue : 12:48 pm : link this move would give them serious draft flexibility. they can use their first three on impact defensive players to turn the Defense around and go OL in next offseason if they wanted to.



#6-d white

#17-b burns

#37-adderly/greedy williams/ferguson





now THAT turns this defense around big time along with a young peppers and beal

He’s a good swing T option... Torrag : 12:55 pm : link ...and better OL depth than anyone currently on the roster. Don’t want to see him starting games.

I think they see this guy at RG VinegarPeppers : 12:59 pm : link With Zietler moved out to RT. He has the long arms, is an outstanding pass blocker and has good quickness.



Just a thought.

RE: I think they see this guy at RG Pan-handler : 1:04 pm : link

Quote: With Zietler moved out to RT. He has the long arms, is an outstanding pass blocker and has good quickness.



Just a thought.



I don't think they are moving the short armed Zietler out. He's a pro bowl caliber OG and we aint gonna mess with that. Besides shoring up the interior for an immoble Eli is huge to keep the instant pressure off him thru the A gaps as well as for the Play action game (which is heavy in Shurmurs system). Remmers played RT for Shurmur and also for Shula in Carolina. From multiple reports, His performance at RT was substantially better than RG.



In comment 14336594 VinegarPeppers said:I don't think they are moving the short armed Zietler out. He's a pro bowl caliber OG and we aint gonna mess with that. Besides shoring up the interior for an immoble Eli is huge to keep the instant pressure off him thru the A gaps as well as for the Play action game (which is heavy in Shurmurs system). Remmers played RT for Shurmur and also for Shula in Carolina. From multiple reports, His performance at RT was substantially better than RG.

VinegarPeppers Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:05 pm : : 1:05 pm : link Nope.



First of all, Zeitler's best position is right guard.



Second of all, Remmer's best position is right tackle.



Moving them would make no sense.

From Schwartz Pan-handler : 1:05 pm : link



In 2017, Remmers signed a five-year, $30 million contract with the Vikings, with Shurmur on the scene as the offensive coordinator in Minnesota. Remmers started 11 games at right tackle that season, but in 2018 was moved inside to right guard and started 16 games. He was released by the Vikings on Monday.



Right tackle is the last piece to the offensive line puzzle for the Giants. They acquired Kevin Zeitler from the Browns in a trade for Olivier Vernon, and Zeitler moves in as the starting right guard. Last season, Chad Wheeler, 25, started the final 14 games at right tackle after Ereck Flowers was benched. The Giants see Wheeler as more of a backup at both left and right tackle.





Remmers, 29, is a six-year veteran with 64 NFL starts. He was signed by the Panthers in 2014 when Gettleman was the general manager in Carolina, beat out rookie Daryl Williams and won the starting job at right tackle. Remmers was part a team that went 17-1 and made it to the Super Bowl. Mike Shula, the Giants offensive coordinator, ran the offense for the Panthers during that season. So, there are plenty of people in the building who know all there is to know about Remmers.

In 2017, Remmers signed a five-year, $30 million contract with the Vikings, with Shurmur on the scene as the offensive coordinator in Minnesota. Remmers started 11 games at right tackle that season, but in 2018 was moved inside to right guard and started 16 games. He was released by the Vikings on Monday.

Right tackle is the last piece to the offensive line puzzle for the Giants. They acquired Kevin Zeitler from the Browns in a trade for Olivier Vernon, and Zeitler moves in as the starting right guard. Last season, Chad Wheeler, 25, started the final 14 games at right tackle after Ereck Flowers was benched. The Giants see Wheeler as more of a backup at both left and right tackle.

Carson53 Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:12 pm : : 1:12 pm : link You can't count on a rookie OL to start, especially if it isn't a 1st rounder.

I would assume the Giants know Bill in UT : 1:18 pm : link what the market is and if they aren't willing to pay it they wouldn't bother bringing him in today

Do think DG lets Remmers TMS : 1:19 pm : link leave the building without a signing, if it is within reason, We just freed up a lot of $$$ with OBJ move and this is a significant piece in the puzzle before the draft, to get us competitive next season. With or without getting a QB in the draft or otherwise. MO.

Carson53 Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:20 pm : : 1:20 pm : link Never said it can't be done. But it's very risky. There are no guarantees that a drafted rookie OL is ready to start. Often they are not.



What if the draft doesn't fall the way the Giants hope and they don't draft an OL in the first three rounds?

Should be TMS : 1:21 pm : link DO NOT think DG ..............withut a signing .......

Guys found this nugget on Remmers Pan-handler : 1:25 pm : link He was cut with an failed physical designation, as he’s apparently dealing with an unknown injury. Remmers had been the Panthers’ starting right tackle in 2016, then signed a five-year $30MM deal with the Vikings in March of 2017.



We now have some details on Mike Remmers‘ release from the Vikings earlier today. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle points out (on Twitter) that the offensive lineman was cut with a “failed physical designation.” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin notes (via Twitter) that the 29-year-old was listed on Minnesota’s final injury report of the season with a back injury, but he proceeded to play the entire game.



This provides a bit of reasoning for why the Vikings decided to bail on Remmers after inking him to a five-year, $30MM in 2017. In fact, it sounds like Minnesota is actually considering bringing Remmers back. Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press tweets that the team would considering re-signing the lineman on a lesser deal.



The move ultimately saved the organization $4.55MM against $1.8MM in dead cap. The veteran has experience playing both offensive guard and offensive tackle, so a team will surely bite on his versatility.

As Tessler points out, Remmers played under current Giants coach Pat Shurmur in Minnesota, when Shurmur was his offensive coordinator. The Vikings released Remmers a few days ago after a two year stint in Minnesota. He started all 16 games for the Vikings last year, but his salary proved to be too expensive to keep him around.

He was cut with an failed physical designation, as he's apparently dealing with an unknown injury. Remmers had been the Panthers' starting right tackle in 2016, then signed a five-year $30MM deal with the Vikings in March of 2017.

We now have some details on Mike Remmers' release from the Vikings earlier today. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle points out (on Twitter) that the offensive lineman was cut with a "failed physical designation." ESPN's Courtney Cronin notes (via Twitter) that the 29-year-old was listed on Minnesota's final injury report of the season with a back injury, but he proceeded to play the entire game.

This provides a bit of reasoning for why the Vikings decided to bail on Remmers after inking him to a five-year, $30MM in 2017. In fact, it sounds like Minnesota is actually considering bringing Remmers back. Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press tweets that the team would considering re-signing the lineman on a lesser deal.

The move ultimately saved the organization $4.55MM against $1.8MM in dead cap. The veteran has experience playing both offensive guard and offensive tackle, so a team will surely bite on his versatility.

Remmers is the perfect target Jay on the Island : 1:26 pm : link He's a solid RT that won't be very expensive and he won't count in the compensatory pick equation because he was released by Minnesota. Sign Remmers to a 1-2 year deal and target an OT either with the 17th pick or on day 2.

RE: Do think DG lets Remmers Carson53 : 1:27 pm : link

Quote: leave the building without a signing, if it is within reason, We just freed up a lot of $$$ with OBJ move and this is a significant piece in the puzzle before the draft, to get us competitive next season. With or without getting a QB in the draft or otherwise. MO. .



Actually they only freed up about 3.5 mill for this season. In comment 14336683 TMS said:Actually they only freed up about 3.5 mill for this season.

RE: Remmers is the perfect target Pan-handler : 1:27 pm : link

Quote: He's a solid RT that won't be very expensive and he won't count in the compensatory pick equation because he was released by Minnesota. Sign Remmers to a 1-2 year deal and target an OT either with the 17th pick or on day 2.



Wondering about the back stuff now...but if it checks out, absolutely. He apparently failed their physical. In comment 14336712 Jay on the Island said:Wondering about the back stuff now...but if it checks out, absolutely. He apparently failed their physical.

RE: I'm out on Emlen'sGremlins : 1:27 pm : link

Quote: Sweat at #6. I don't think he'd be the 6th best player in the draft. He seems like an Osi type guy.



And....we wouldn't take "an Osi type guy" in a freaking heartbeat? In comment 14336295 ryanmkeane said:And....we wouldn't take "an Osi type guy" in a freaking heartbeat?

RE: RE: Remmers is the perfect target Carson53 : 1:31 pm : link

RE: If we signed him, he should be able to beat out Wheeler djm : 1:53 pm : link

Quote: .



To be fair, a large tree could beat out wheeler. Bless his heart he’s just not a good starting RT... In comment 14336051 Ira said:To be fair, a large tree could beat out wheeler. Bless his heart he’s just not a good starting RT...

Assume DG and the Giants knew his whole history and TMS : 2:54 pm : link injury questions. So the fact they brought him anyway is not a deal killer. Keep hope alive. Perfect fit for us it appears. We will go into the draft strong with an interesting game plan (and a lot of picks) if we get this done. Good stuff. Make it happen DG.