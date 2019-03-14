Golden Tate to NYG

have been satisfied with Silver Tate!!
Dunedin81 said:
oof. pouring one out for you, partner.
Tough and productive. Interested to see that costs.
Tate is still very good/productive - I just feel like he and Shepard are a bit redundant.
Let me see the terms here - but I like the player. Dude is a tough SOB
hope he can stay healthy.
Dunedin81 said:
Lol this has been a hard week for all of us.
Let’s hope a lot of that is not guaranteed
Rjanyg said:
Oh fuck that's bad.
Tough WR that plays in traffic well
We just moved from 0-16 to 2-14. Brilliant
30 years old, turns 31 this August 2nd, for anyone curious.
I'm not sure he fits the profile of what (I think) the Giants need - someone to stretch the field.
Let's see what the contract looks like.
Don’t tell me they aren’t trying to win
FA market for WRs is quite thin
must've popped a celebratory Diet Coke - his love for Tate is near Andrew Luck level.
Now we have a better version of Sterling Sheppard.
negate the Landon comp pick we'd receive?
arcarsenal said:
| Tate is still very good/productive - I just feel like he and Shepard are a bit redundant.
Let me see the terms here - but I like the player. Dude is a tough SOB
Which means they might not resign Shepard next year because he’s gonna get a huge deal from someone
OBJ_AllDay said:
| We just moved from 0-16 to 2-14. Brilliant
Ok, we get it. Want to change your handle now? :)
Mike from Ohio said:
| Now we have a better version of Sterling Sheppard.
How many slots do we have for slot receivers on a given play?
they are redundant.
I was happy when the Eagles got him because he sucks now.
Now he's here, great.
on a 30 year old slot receiver. We already have a very good slot receiver.
Also probably means we're not re-signing S.S.?
This just reeks of a desperation move after trading OBJ.
Russell Wilson won't ever come to NY
#1?
I mean... For real? I like him as a cheaper #2-3. Hmmmm...
I don't know how I feel about this yet.
I do know that PS got out of Diggs... But Tate and Shepard are definitely on the shorter side...
bceagle05 said:
| must've popped a celebratory Diet Coke - his love for Tate is near Andrew Luck level.
Just wait until you hear how he's better than Odell. I'm really not exaggerating... you know that's coming.
OBJ_AllDay said:
| We just moved from 0-16 to 2-14. Brilliant
And the second pick in the 2020 Draft
ajr2456 said:
| Don’t tell me they aren’t trying to win
I'm so glad we didn't trade Landon Collins for that 3rd round pick. That wouldn't be useful right now at all.
Field Yates
Verified account @FieldYates
13s13 seconds ago
I love Golden Tate as a player and he deserves the money he is getting paid. But the Giants' roster construction plan right now makes zero sense to me.
That's still a lot of money for a serviceable receiver.
Jim in Forest Hills said:
C’mon Jim, we needed some talent there. The future’s the draft. With 12 picks, we should be able to find a good one
Tesla said:
| on a 30 year old slot receiver. We already have a very good slot receiver.
Also probably means we're not re-signing S.S.?
This just reeks of a desperation move after trading OBJ.
Did you see the money given to Adam Humphries and Jamison Crowder? This was a very good signing for the Giants.
is nowhere near #1 receiver money. Relax people.
And really not liking the amount of guaranteed money.
I always liked Tate but I wasn't sure if he was a fit with our personnel
I hope the contract is structured so that we can get out of it easily in two years. Stop gap.
was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.
$23 mill guaranteed? Seems a bit much.
Eric from BBI said:
|
Field Yates
Verified account @FieldYates
13s13 seconds ago
I love Golden Tate as a player and he deserves the money he is getting paid. But the Giants' roster construction plan right now makes zero sense to me.
I agree with that statement.
#1 and he caught a lot of balls.
We have a Golden Tate already on our team. Not a fan of this move at any price.
Brown Recluse said:
| In comment 14337354 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Tate is still very good/productive - I just feel like he and Shepard are a bit redundant.
Let me see the terms here - but I like the player. Dude is a tough SOB
Which means they might not resign Shepard next year because he’s gonna get a huge deal from someone
Very possible - and I'd be fine with that if we decide to have Tate man the slot the next 2-3-4 years (depending on where our out is in this deal/if we'll even need to use it) and then go bigger on the outside.
I'd like to get some bigger, more physical guys here.
I also wouldn't mind DK Metcalf @ 17.
Eric from BBI said:
|
Field Yates
Verified account @FieldYates
13s13 seconds ago
I love Golden Tate as a player and he deserves the money he is getting paid. But the Giants' roster construction plan right now makes zero sense to me.
seems like nearly EVERY person that covers the league feels the same.
Are we trying to tank?
Are we trying to sign quality players?
Each move we make just seems contradictory of the previous one
I hope those numbers aren't accurate. Shep is better and younger. Bad move. We suck.
section125 said:
| $23 mill guaranteed? Seems a bit much.
Don't worry... Tua will love him.
Does this make Shepard trade bait?
in 2018. Productive. We neeed some experience especially if we draft a WR
two seasons? The past two seasons he has 166 catches.
We can afford almost anyone we want. The path is still through the draft
He was the #3. A slot guy. And slowing down.
Its a bad move. This guy isn't worth these numbers.
He's an OK #3 but Id rather go with a young guy and cheap option as a #3.
TommyWiseau said:
| was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.
WTF are you talking about. He just finished a 5 year 31 million dollar contract. He had 74 receptions last year and over 90 receptions each year for the previous 4 seasons. Your math sucks
In comment 14337407
Greg from LI said:
| And really not liking the amount of guaranteed money.
We are trying to repeat our dead money title crown! With all the contracts we just shed it's going to be tough. Don't count DG out though. He's no nonsense.
it really is. For two days everyone is shitting themselves complaining we will have the worst WR corp in the league. Now we sign a really nice player at market value, and you still hate it. This place is unreal sometimes.
Go Terps said:
My thought exactly
to a 30 yr old receiver in today's NFL. End of story. How the hell did DG cut Steve Smith, a future hall of famer, but signs Golden Tate to play for the Giants for his 30s?
BTW- I had forgotten the DG quote about Analytics being "nonsense" was in response to a question about signing Jonathon Stewart. Players become washed up, end of story. NFL stands for Not For Long. Everyone knows that. Just because the guy shows a slight flash of speed in some random game the year before does not mean he has "plenty left in the tank" and you sign him to 3-4 year deal. Every player has their LAST great day at some point, the great ones are able to know when that is.
The Dude said:
| negate the Landon comp pick we'd receive?
Way too early to analyze the loss of a pick. Depends on who we lose and sign in the future and their salaries.
Big Blue '56 said:
| In comment 14337375 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Ugh - wow thats bad
C’mon Jim, we needed some talent there. The future’s the draft. With 12 picks, we should be able to find a good one
You're on board with signing 30 year old free agents now?
Big Blue '56 said:
| We can afford almost anyone we want. The path is still through the draft
Does that mean that overpaying older, good but limited players is a good idea?
his cap hit be in 2020 when DG trades him?
I saw an end zone celebration in the highlights. Me first player.
We already have Shep and Engram. Another slot guy?
you also thought Corey Coleman was going to be a beast. Tate isn't slowing down.He got traded midseason and the Eagles didn't know how to use him.
Signing. Quit bitching. Eli, Rosen, Haskins, Kyler, whoever it is, needs someone to throw too. Get a damn grip! Not you’re money guys...
Sherpard, Engram, and now Golden.
Who's playing on the outside?
In comment 14337440
mikeinbloomfield said:
| I saw an end zone celebration in the highlights. Me first player.
(blink)
TommyWiseau said:
| was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.
Golden Tate was making 15 million last year? Don't think so
It may not all be for skill.
I'm guessing (read: hoping) that at least 1/3 is for injury only. We need to be able to get out of this in two years and have less than $5 million in dead money.
He was the best WR on the market with Tyrell Williams out, but...I don't get it and not for that amount.
IDK. I don't like it. Tate does most of his damage in the slot anyway, no? Shep should be in the slot.
Eric from BBI said:
|
Field Yates
Verified account @FieldYates
13s13 seconds ago
I love Golden Tate as a player and he deserves the money he is getting paid. But the Giants' roster construction plan right now makes zero sense to me.
My thoughts exactly.
ryanmkeane said:
| it really is. For two days everyone is shitting themselves complaining we will have the worst WR corp in the league. Now we sign a really nice player at market value, and you still hate it. This place is unreal sometimes.
Wave those pom-poms, baby!
TommyWiseau said:
| was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.
92 catches, 1003 yards and 5 scores is "shit" ?
we are going to match our high powered rushing offense up with two of the smaller receivers in the league and one of the worst blocking tight ends. Not to mention this is a guy that lives on cutting it outside!
More consistent strategies here from our fearless leaders.
Puzzling. He's a good player and we're not paying a ton but we've got a good slot guy who has so far not shown he can play outside.
In comment 14337354
arcarsenal said:
| Tate is still very good/productive - I just feel like he and Shepard are a bit redundant.
Let me see the terms here - but I like the player. Dude is a tough SOB
Yeah Arc...not the ideal complement to Shep but Ill take it. He is a consistent performer and big upgrade to anyone else on the roster at WR except Shepard.
Chris in Philly said:
| In comment 14337440 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
I saw an end zone celebration in the highlights. Me first player.
(blink)
I'm guessing it was sarcasm grounded in people's whining about Beckham. I think?
In comment 14337439
Enzo said:
| his cap hit be in 2020 when DG trades him?
Cuts him.
Greg from LI said:
| In comment 14337429 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
We can afford almost anyone we want. The path is still through the draft
Does that mean that overpaying older, good but limited players is a good idea?
It means, BFD..We still have the draft to improve the receiving moving forward
TommyWiseau said:
| was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.
That's inaccurate. He was good from 14-17. 4 straight seasons of 90 catches and over a thousand yards.
guy is a YAC machine, and has been durable throughout his career. Now we have him, Shepherd, and presumably a taller receiver will be taken in the draft, possibly two more with all of the picks we have.
is that he is 30 and he really tailed off end of last year.
First 4 games of the year - 7 catches per game, 97 yards per game.
Last 11 games of the year - 4 catches per game, 37 yards per game.
Now maybe part of that was going to a new system in Philly mid-year, but that's very concerning.
the worst WR core and they just added a solid veteran to a fair deal. Why are so many overreacting to this. They need help there they weren't going into the season with Bennie Fowler and Corey Coleman as their #2 and #3 WR's.
Curious as to the plan of attack here though.
It does seem like Gettleman is bringing in gamer/culture players which we do need.
BigBlueDownTheShore said:
| Sherpard, Engram, and now Golden.
Who's playing on the outside?
Corey Coleman. Cody Lattimer. Corey Feldman.
Need the Coleman reference? Really.
Should I dig up some of your commentary from the past and then dismiss what you say because you were wrong about a player. Get your head our of your ass.
Or are they just plugging any player they can afford even if not a fit just to fill space for time being.
This is some fucked up mixture of rebuilding and competing. It's like we're competing to get the 10th pick in the Draft, or something.
I was worried for a second that he wasn't going to like this move.
he'll really thrive there!
they need a WR, and they get one, for short term, and fair $$.
for a guy already 30 and showing some signs of decline.
in the mid rounds i.e. David Sils
However, he pretty much duplicates Shep, only for much more money. A 31 year old receiver that averages about 10 yards per catch on a team that already has an established slot receiver and completely lacks a downfield threat....yeah, that's an odd signing.
Greg from LI said:
| In comment 14337445 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 14337440 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
I saw an end zone celebration in the highlights. Me first player.
(blink)
I'm guessing it was sarcasm grounded in people's whining about Beckham. I think?
Oh, phew. You never know around here!
this shit can't get any worse. Tate is garbage.
getting rid of Shep. Or Engram???
NoGainDayne said:
| I was worried for a second that he wasn't going to like this move.
LOL
Weird signing but I guess it’s part of the “plan” to confuse everyone.
4 slot receiver formation
We're not finished @ WR - if we don't draft or sign any big bodies to play outside, I'll be very surprised.
But - I know we need to go one move, by knee-jerk move here and go nuts over each one as if this is the final piece for the offseason.
last year and he is a gamer. I'm guessing it's really a 2 year deal all things considered, and as others have said he is instantly our best WR. He was the best WR on Detroit for the past few years and he was productive. Pretty sure he's also a good blocker.
A little bit of an awkward fit but as others have said this could mean they are willing to trade Shepard. Or play him/Engram outside more. Or just plan to have a bunch of interchangeable pieces.
Tim in Eternal Blue said:
| In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.
That's inaccurate. He was good from 14-17. 4 straight seasons of 90 catches and over a thousand yards.
My fault... Didn't crack 1000 in 2015... But he's been solid since 2014. Last year he got traded mid-season and the Eagles didn't know how to use him. I firmly believe PS can get the most out of him.
but tate isn't a bad player, our best WR on the roster for sure.
you said Golden Tate is a declining player. There is actually zero evidence of that statement. He had one of his best seasons in 2017.
who really gives a rats ass about the money.....JFC, it's not like they're giving him AB money...always liked him as a WR and he's definitely a positive move for the team.
I really just don’t get what this Franchise is doing anymore?? Golden Tate is a good WR, but not for that type of money and if they are rebuilding?! Golden Tate is no spring chicken, he is nearing the end of his career?! It just doesn’t make sense. Why invest in this player? I don’t like this signing imo.
We need defensive players. We just dropped a big chunk that should be going to some young talent on defense. Not a limited 30+ year WR.
DG is a fucking train wreck. What is the plan?????
arcarsenal said:
| We're not finished @ WR - if we don't draft or sign any big bodies to play outside, I'll be very surprised.
But - I know we need to go one move, by knee-jerk move here and go nuts over each one as if this is the final piece for the offseason.
There simply doesn't seem to be much in the way of coherence or reason to these moves. It's not just BBI loose cannons saying that, it's most of the football world saying it.
Greg from LI said:
| However, he pretty much duplicates Shep, only for much more money. A 31 year old receiver that averages about 10 yards per catch on a team that already has an established slot receiver and completely lacks a downfield threat....yeah, that's an odd signing.
They might add that downfield threat in the draft. I think the Giants are going WR with either the 17th overall pick or their 2nd or 3rd rounder.
those aren't huge numbers. He sucked there. This signing pisses me off.
than Shepard. They aren't the same player.
But where are we going? Is this a sign we’re going QB at 6?
TommyWiseau said:
| was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.
Who the hell taught you math? He had 74 receptions last year and a salary of $7 million.
As to his stats:
2018 - 74/795
2017 - 92/1,003
I'd hardly call those (especially 2017) "shit"
I agree with you that the signing is a curious move, but they absolutely do need receivers. Shep is a #3 and the rest of the WRs on the roster are nonentities.
kash94 said:
| is that he is 30 and he really tailed off end of last year.
First 4 games of the year - 7 catches per game, 97 yards per game.
Last 11 games of the year - 4 catches per game, 37 yards per game.
Now maybe part of that was going to a new system in Philly mid-year, but that's very concerning.
It’s going to Philly and a new system. The Lions moved him due to salary cap issues, not because of his talent . Their passing game was not the same when he left.
from any team. I really have no clue what we're doing. I can't even fathom. What the hell is the plan exactly?
but it seems like a lot of people here know nothing about Golden Tate. He’s a very good player who was badly misused in Philly and never quite integrated into the offense. He was on pace for another big year with Detroit before the deal.
The confusion is because our two best receivers both play the slot. Shepard has shown he is not effective on the outside, and signing a 30 year old slot receiver to play a new position seems like an odd choice.
It's not a bad move so much as it is a confusing move.
BigBlueDownTheShore said:
| In comment 14337470 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
I was worried for a second that he wasn't going to like this move.
LOL
Somebody's got to counter balance the negativity. This is Saquons team now with a revamped OL and a system that relies on PA. DG doesnt ascribe to the basketball on grass analogy of Marc Ross.
Tate isnt OBJ but he is a reliable performer and isnt some scrap heap guy (like a bunch of the guys we trotted out in the secondary last year).
ryanmkeane said:
| than Shepard. They aren't the same player.
They're both slot guys, though
we don't know what the draft will bring. If the Giants draft say Metcalf at 17 it makes more sense. We really are short another WR.Tate is a good get but give it time to short out.
Getting paid less than funchess and Williams. Let that sink in. Who cares about the money! Less than $10mil a season. Ppl have to catch the ball.
Anakim said:
| This is some fucked up mixture of rebuilding and competing. It's like we're competing to get the 10th pick in the Draft, or something.
im speechless. This team has no direction. They want to compete while rebuilding. SO throw $$$ at an aging declining slot WR when we already have one whos younger in Shep??
All to give it one more shot with Eli? This is insanity..3 straight years of this sh*t.
Big Blue '56 said:
| We can afford almost anyone we want. The path is still through the draft
+1.. Backup lineman get 9m a season lately, get over it. This is a good signing for a few years, has zero impact on Shepard (who is an excellent blocker, but his hands are not great, neither is his separation).
KWALL2 said:
| We need defensive players. We just dropped a big chunk that should be going to some young talent on defense. Not a limited 30+ year WR.
We don't need WR's? Shepard has proven that he isn't a #1 receive. Before this signing Corey Coleman and Jawill Davis were the #2 and #3 WR's. We had the worst WR core in football. How is that not a need?
Beckham and pursue this all slot receiver strategy sooner. We could have gotten Beasley and Crowder too.
Oh you see a shotgun 4WR formation with Barkley in the backfield. JUST KIDDING. He's going split out inside the inside receiver!! What will you do with all this slot?? WHAT???
never been really blown away by him. I'm sure he'll be fine, but he's forever going to be the "guy who followed Odell".
rather have Tate over Hogan so I am glad.
a game before he got traded to Philly. If he stays with Detroit the whole year he has 90+ catches and you guys would be saying nice signing! Relax.
offense has a semblance of a core (Barkley/Engram/Shepard/now decent OL) and is/was a few pieces away from being solid (like Tate, or Daryl Williams - who I'll bet had a similar sized contract offer in front of him yesterday).
Defense needs a core and you can't get core pieces in FA. Just doesn't work.
They'd do well to add at least 1 pass rusher through FA, but the defense will be fixed if they successfully add 2-3 core players in the draft.
Anakim said:
| In comment 14337510 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
than Shepard. They aren't the same player.
They're both slot guys, though
Come on buddy, let it play out. Much left in FA and most importantly 12 picks in the draft
Greg from LI said:
Hahaha
Greg from LI said:
| In comment 14337491 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
We're not finished @ WR - if we don't draft or sign any big bodies to play outside, I'll be very surprised.
But - I know we need to go one move, by knee-jerk move here and go nuts over each one as if this is the final piece for the offseason.
There simply doesn't seem to be much in the way of coherence or reason to these moves. It's not just BBI loose cannons saying that, it's most of the football world saying it.
Most of the football world consists of ESPN talking heads and people with no clue.
Do we really care what fucking Field Yates thinks about what's going on here? I don't.
Maybe they're going to move Shepard. Who knows. It's just frustrating that every thread has to have 100 sarcastic comments about how no one in the org knows what they're doing.
People can hate the signing - I don't care - but the nonstop, over and over complaining over every single thing is just exhausting to sift through and actually converse over sometimes.
The Giants are just in a place right now where anything they do is going to be put under a microscope and be questioned.
I didn't want the "go for it with Eli" thing to happen again here this year, but this is what we're getting, so.. they better have more coming and knock this draft out of the fucking park.
not sure how people are shitting themselves. 23 mil is not a large guarantee over 4 years, nor is a 10 mil hit. He's a very productive player and never gets hurt.
Big Blue '56 said:
| In comment 14337524 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14337510 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
than Shepard. They aren't the same player.
They're both slot guys, though
Come on buddy, let it play out. Much left in FA and most importantly 12 picks in the draft
I understand, but I don't see the point of having two guys who excel in the slot. We need outside receivers.
speedywheels said:
| In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.
Who the hell taught you math? He had 74 receptions last year and a salary of $7 million.
As to his stats:
2018 - 74/795
2017 - 92/1,003
I'd hardly call those (especially 2017) "shit"
Had a 1000 yd season and 92 receptions. Not the perfect complement to Shep but they can still work plenty well together in the right system.
Is happening today. Love Tate
isn't this a little confusing to you that we just spent all these resources upgrading the line but we could have one of the very worst receiver blocking teams? Harder to bust those runs if you have SS or Tate on the outside against a larger CB.
Csonka said:
Yup
Reliable if not flashy, does the little things well. The 19 is actually kinda sharp, and it can surprise you sometimes at 203 hp. Not a bad car at all.
But I ain't putting two of them in my driveway.
Anakim said:
| In comment 14337535 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14337524 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14337510 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
than Shepard. They aren't the same player.
They're both slot guys, though
Come on buddy, let it play out. Much left in FA and most importantly 12 picks in the draft
I understand, but I don't see the point of having two guys who excel in the slot. We need outside receivers.
Perhaps they’re looking to move SS before his contract ends? Too early to know at this point
OBJ's replacement. Maybe they did not want that to fall on the shoulders of a younger player or a rookie? A veteran like Tate can deal with that better. Just saying.....
who was the Patriots big down field threat?
Strip-Sack said:
| who really gives a rats ass about the money.....JFC, it's not like they're giving him AB money...always liked him as a WR and he's definitely a positive move for the team.
Some fans act like the money is coming out of their bank account.
mean anything until we see his signing bonus. Just most likely means he will be here for two years as they are both probably guaranteed. do the cut cost will be two forth of the signing bonus. Not a big deal and he was regarded as one of if not the best WR on the market. Nothing will make some of you happy.
Link
|Much like Wilson, Tate is a lot better than most think, and for similar statistical reasons. Over the past six seasons, among all wide receivers with at least 50 targets, Tate has ranked fourth, third, second, 10th, fourth, and first in yards after the catch per reception. Over the past eight seasons, among all wide receivers with at least 50 targets, Tate has ranked second, third, third, second, fourth, first, first, and first in missed tackles forced per reception. In PPR points, Tate has finished 28th, 12th, 17th, 23rd, and 11th among wide receivers over the past five seasons. I’m willing to chalk 2018 up as an outlier and bet Tate’s next team gets more out of him than Philadelphia did.
- ( New Window
)
I don't mind the signing outside of the fact that it kind of conflicts with having Sterling here. But if this is the 'big move', then wow..
Greg from LI said:
| However, he pretty much duplicates Shep, only for much more money. A 31 year old receiver that averages about 10 yards per catch on a team that already has an established slot receiver and completely lacks a downfield threat....yeah, that's an odd signing.
+1
NoGainDayne said:
| isn't this a little confusing to you that we just spent all these resources upgrading the line but we could have one of the very worst receiver blocking teams? Harder to bust those runs if you have SS or Tate on the outside against a larger CB.
Tate is actually known for his good blocking.
that they wouldn't be signing Tate if they still had Odell, you can add him to the trade equation. Plus another 10 mil per year.
I'm convinced we don't have a clue right now. Wow. Worst start to an off-season I can recall. Laughing stock of the league.
No Where Man said:
| OBJ's replacement. Maybe they did not want that to fall on the shoulders of a younger player or a rookie? A veteran like Tate can deal with that better. Just saying.....
Good point
j_rud said:
| Reliable if not flashy, does the little things well. The 19 is actually kinda sharp, and it can surprise you sometimes at 203 hp. Not a bad car at all.
But I ain't putting two of them in my driveway.
Thank you!!!
in comparison to Shepard - but Gettleman plans to trade Shepard to the Browns for their punter and a 4th round pick.
We need defensive players, pass rushers, and guys who can play in space.
We have Barkley and he will be the center of the offense. Improve the OL? We made a good move there. Still more to do. Get some young size/speed at WR and not a fading slot guy who won't help Barkley at all. He doens't make the team a tougher matchup.
We should have spent that money on bigger priorities especially defense. Our front 7 may be the worst in the NFL right now. Our pass rusher is the worst in the league and we're signing this guy? Terrible.
ryanmkeane said:
| In comment 14337548 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
isn't this a little confusing to you that we just spent all these resources upgrading the line but we could have one of the very worst receiver blocking teams? Harder to bust those runs if you have SS or Tate on the outside against a larger CB.
Tate is actually known for his good blocking.
So is Shepard - there's highlight reels of the guy flying down field and blowing people up. He was a catalyst on several big Barkley runs or a guy who provided a key block in the process.
But - the hysterics are more important.
We have a billion dollars in cap space next year. I think we'll be fine.
We are literally transforming into the New England Patriots.
NFL Network reports the Patriots are interested in free agent Golden Tate.
We are also hearing the sun is hot. The Patriots brought in Maurice Harris and Bruce Ellington for visits on Thursday, but Tate is simply on a different level than those two. With Tate seemingly encountering a colder than expected market, the Patriots could end up getting the 30-year-old at a bargain. Link
- ( New Window
)
So now we signed the guy that screwed his quarterback’s wife according to the rumors
KWALL2 said:
| We need defensive players, pass rushers, and guys who can play in space.
We have Barkley and he will be the center of the offense. Improve the OL? We made a good move there. Still more to do. Get some young size/speed at WR and not a fading slot guy who won't help Barkley at all. He doens't make the team a tougher matchup.
We should have spent that money on bigger priorities especially defense. Our front 7 may be the worst in the NFL right now. Our pass rusher is the worst in the league and we're signing this guy? Terrible.
They can take an outside guy in the draft.
I expect Remmers to be next, then hopefully Golden, a CB and another Safety.
#1 in the league in YAC with 617
#1 in catch rate.
60% of snaps in the slot. So he can play outside.
This team has been absolutely plagued with drops. Don't have that problem with Golden Tate.
ryanmkeane said:
| In comment 14337548 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
isn't this a little confusing to you that we just spent all these resources upgrading the line but we could have one of the very worst receiver blocking teams? Harder to bust those runs if you have SS or Tate on the outside against a larger CB.
Tate is actually known for his good blocking.
Ok based on what? When we talk about linemen blocking it's all about size and arm length but let's not apply that same logic to receivers?
Also he might do better against slot corners yes but the point is one of SS or Tate is going to have to go on the outside now. They are our top 2 receivers to so conceivably they could both be outside to maximize our passing game.
Not absurd $ & he is a gamer.
Eli2020 said:
| We are literally transforming into the New England Patriots.
more like the Browns
NoGainDayne said:
| isn't this a little confusing to you that we just spent all these resources upgrading the line but we could have one of the very worst receiver blocking teams? Harder to bust those runs if you have SS or Tate on the outside against a larger CB.
Huh? I'm not a huge fan of the move (for the redundancy, Tate is a decent receiver) but both of those guys are known as solid, high effort blockers.
SHO'NUFF said:
| In comment 14337574 Eli2020 said:
Quote:
We are literally transforming into the New England Patriots.
more like the Browns
The Browns of 2 years ago?
Big Blue '56 said:
| In comment 14337542 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14337535 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14337524 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14337510 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
than Shepard. They aren't the same player.
They're both slot guys, though
Come on buddy, let it play out. Much left in FA and most importantly 12 picks in the draft
I understand, but I don't see the point of having two guys who excel in the slot. We need outside receivers.
Perhaps they’re looking to move SS before his contract ends? Too early to know at this point
Could be. Gettleman seems to be scrubbing every single fingerprint of Jerry Reese's from this team.
NoGainDayne said:
| In comment 14337561 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 14337548 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
isn't this a little confusing to you that we just spent all these resources upgrading the line but we could have one of the very worst receiver blocking teams? Harder to bust those runs if you have SS or Tate on the outside against a larger CB.
Tate is actually known for his good blocking.
Ok based on what? When we talk about linemen blocking it's all about size and arm length but let's not apply that same logic to receivers?
Also he might do better against slot corners yes but the point is one of SS or Tate is going to have to go on the outside now. They are our top 2 receivers to so conceivably they could both be outside to maximize our passing game.
Hines Ward was one of the best blocking WR's ever and he is about the same size as Tate.
But I need to see the contract details to say for sure. If the guaranteed money is mostly the salaries for this year and next year I do not mind it as much as if it was due to large signing bonus that makes it difficult to cut.
Catches the damn ball, blocks and knows how to play football.
DK Metcalf may well be on the board @ 17. Guy is 6'5", 230+ and a freak. His production isn't there @ the college level but most of it was cut short because of a neck injury. He has all pro ability.
The reaction, I have a feeling, would have been very different. It would be celebrated and envied if Tate went to the Pats. With the Giants, it’s “WTH” or “Meh” lol
I don't believe that. Where do you see those numbers.
Id bet it was more like 10%. hes a slot guy. only time hes playing outside is if injuries force him out there.
76 between Detroit and Philly last year. He can play the outside or the inside and so could Shepard. You can use them in multiple formations. When the Pats had Amendola and Edelman did anyone say their roster construction was off? Not really seeing the critique of this deal. He catches balls, he lessens the OBJ loss. I think he will surprise a lot of people. I like the move.
Jon in NYC said:
| In comment 14337571 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
We need defensive players, pass rushers, and guys who can play in space.
We have Barkley and he will be the center of the offense. Improve the OL? We made a good move there. Still more to do. Get some young size/speed at WR and not a fading slot guy who won't help Barkley at all. He doens't make the team a tougher matchup.
We should have spent that money on bigger priorities especially defense. Our front 7 may be the worst in the NFL right now. Our pass rusher is the worst in the league and we're signing this guy? Terrible.
They can take an outside guy in the draft.
I expect Remmers to be next, then hopefully Golden, a CB and another Safety.
Yea, let’s do that. Sign irresponsible contracts and blow our shot at a top QB in 2020 by putting bandaids on this mess. This team is a joke.
a solid veteran starter at WR. Still looking at WRs in the draft too however.
KWALL2 said:
KWALL
| I don't believe that. Where do you see those numbers.
Id bet it was more like 10%. hes a slot guy. only time hes playing outside is if injuries force him out there.
- ( New Window
)
got less money and less G. He is 26yrs old.
arcarsenal said:
| DK Metcalf may well be on the board @ 17. Guy is 6'5", 230+ and a freak. His production isn't there @ the college level but most of it was cut short because of a neck injury. He has all pro ability.
I don't want Metcalf. He wreaks of workout warrior but his teammate AJ Brown could be an option.
Giants38 said:
| In comment 14337579 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 14337571 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
We need defensive players, pass rushers, and guys who can play in space.
We have Barkley and he will be the center of the offense. Improve the OL? We made a good move there. Still more to do. Get some young size/speed at WR and not a fading slot guy who won't help Barkley at all. He doens't make the team a tougher matchup.
We should have spent that money on bigger priorities especially defense. Our front 7 may be the worst in the NFL right now. Our pass rusher is the worst in the league and we're signing this guy? Terrible.
They can take an outside guy in the draft.
I expect Remmers to be next, then hopefully Golden, a CB and another Safety.
Yea, let’s do that. Sign irresponsible contracts and blow our shot at a top QB in 2020 by putting bandaids on this mess. This team is a joke.
Show me the irresponsible contract. If you think 4 years 40 mil for Tate is too much you just don't have a grasp on the market.
KWALL2 said:
| I don't believe that. Where do you see those numbers.
Id bet it was more like 10%. hes a slot guy. only time hes playing outside is if injuries force him out there.
2016 76% of his snaps were outside.
The last two years 24% were on the outside.
He can play both and do it well. You can mix him up with Shep. Are they explosive? No, but I think with Engram, Shep, Tate, and Saquon (who is explosive) that is not a terrible skill position set. As I said, this is a good move.
He’s very good at replacing the Giants good players with lesser ones.
Both Shepard and Tate are significantly more effective in the slot.
is that Gettleman is trying to load the team with possession receivers so that Eli can check down as much as possible.
jtgiants said:
| Is happening today. Love Tate
And what exactly are you looking for here? Running this thing back with Eli? Until when exactly. Glad you’re happy.
arcarsenal said:
| DK Metcalf may well be on the board @ 17. Guy is 6'5", 230+ and a freak. His production isn't there @ the college level but most of it was cut short because of a neck injury. He has all pro ability.
David Boston Jr. As Fats has said, he's going to have a calf muscle explode in the middle of a game
is a free agent next year right? how much is he going to ask for? he might want more than $10M, this signing might be in anticipation of losing sheppard.
I think the people talking about moving Shepard may be right. It would be consistent with what Gettleman's been doing. He almost certainly is not crazy about re-signing him. And remember Shep was on the boat.
None of this is in any way consistent or makes any sense. The team is now a punchline in the league. Can only imagine what’s next.
90.Cal said:
| I'm convinced we don't have a clue right now. Wow. Worst start to an off-season I can recall. Laughing stock of the league.
We should probably not have hired a 70 year old who doesn’t believe in analytics, positional value or asset management.
Greg from LI said:
| In comment 14337612 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
DK Metcalf may well be on the board @ 17. Guy is 6'5", 230+ and a freak. His production isn't there @ the college level but most of it was cut short because of a neck injury. He has all pro ability.
David Boston Jr. As Fats has said, he's going to have a calf muscle explode in the middle of a game
Boston was really fucking good before he roided himself out and became a hot air balloon.
jtgiants said:
| Is happening today. Love Tate
This was it?? Jesus...
(not against you, jt)
AdamBrag said:
| Both Shepard and Tate are significantly more effective in the slot.
Nothing DG does makes much sense. What I suspect is going to happen is he’s gonna band aid this thing enough to have us win 6 games next year instead of 2-4, which probably is needed to get at the top QB’s in April of 2020.
Mike in NY said:
| But I need to see the contract details to say for sure. If the guaranteed money is mostly the salaries for this year and next year I do not mind it as much as if it was due to large signing bonus that makes it difficult to cut.
The Giants are in big shit with this clown as GM.
others have said it, but this is a bad fit. he is not a downfield burner. he is entirely redundant of SS and even EE. we have no outside receivers. he is not a bad player and it's not an awful contract, he is just a bad fit. i also worry about him getting really old really fast
this signing only makes sense if SS is gone after this year or if we have plans to trade SS. otherwise i just don't get it
AdamBrag said:
| is that Gettleman is trying to load the team with possession receivers so that Eli can check down as much as possible.
Pump up that completion %!
BBelle21 said:
| The reaction, I have a feeling, would have been very different. It would be celebrated and envied if Tate went to the Pats. With the Giants, it’s “WTH” or “Meh” lol
Comparing the Pats to this dumpster fire is “WTH”, “meh” and “LOL”
You do realize this team has made the playoffs once since 2011 and the Pats have won 3 Super Bowls in that time, right????
I think I would not buy a house in the tri state area anytime soon. This seems to signal they don't need him back.
If there is any trade market for him I would be exploring that.
Not a bad player but definitely on the decline. Receivers don't get better on the north side of 30.He's a slot guy and I believe we have one already,no? WTF is Gettleman doing? I understand rebuilding but signing 30+ year old receivers is not rebuilding IMO. Gettleman had one pretty good draft but every other move he has done makes me believe he has little idea of what he is doing. After we suck again next year, I hope he is gone!
Dude is shooting for the Laron Landry look
KWALL2 said:
| He was the #3. A slot guy. And slowing down.
Its a bad move. This guy isn't worth these numbers.
He's an OK #3 but Id rather go with a young guy and cheap option as a #3.
Agreed. Way too much for an aging receiver, even though he is still productive.
Great site. But you aren't reading that stat correctly.
Dude is 6'3 and runs a 4.42 forty. Why can't he play some snaps outside?
But it has become clear that Mr. Magoo really thinks he's putting together a contender this year. Talk about delusional.
greek13 said:
| So now we signed the guy that screwed his quarterback’s wife according to the rumors
Well, we had Peyton Hillis, so...
He’s a veteran and solid mentor. He’ll be a good example for Barkley and any WR we draft. I think he’ll also be a help to Engram.
He will be productive too for at least a couple seasons.
KWALL2 said:
| Great site. But you aren't reading that stat correctly.
I may not be. I saw 61% slot percentage. Made sense to me lol.
Mike from Ohio said:
| I think I would not buy a house in the tri state area anytime soon. This seems to signal they don't need him back.
If there is any trade market for him I would be exploring that.
My guess? They are
can be used on end-arounds and has return value. The $ numbers always look higher to me than I expect, but he's not a day 1 signing, is a solid vet & there's versatility. Also probably a more old-school professional type in the locker room
I get the 2 slots question but have never understood why scheme & play design can't adjust to solid players. Doesn't it mean we have 2 tougher, short-yardage, shifty, interior WRs? Can they not be used on the same play at times, when not spelling each other? Not all coaches could, but you'd hope a good coach can use value. (I'd also ask if Diggs & Thielen were known as smaller, slot type WRs, if so Shurmur did ok with that)
In the fav BB comp, he gets 2 athletic TEs and not only makes the O heavy 2 TE sets but also decides to use one as an RB out the backfield. Or more applicable Edelman / Amendola as mentioned above. I don't think 2 slot WRs would be even that exotic or unusual
Jints in Carolina said:
Some of these ridiculous negative posters are surely trolls.
Greg from LI said:
| But it has become clear that Mr. Magoo really thinks he's putting together a contender this year. Talk about delusional.
I’m convinced the plan is to win just enough games to guarantee we can’t replace Eli with a top pick
2016 Beckham - Yards after Catch: 5.2, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.6
2018 Shepard - Yards after Catch: 5.1, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.7
2018 Tate - Yards after Catch: 5.8, Expected Yards after Catch: 5.0
Golden Tate was a running back in high school; he's very good with the ball in his hands. He's a better player than Shepard.
I wonder if they either change Shepard's role to the X receiver role, or trade him.
HOW does this signing impact Engram at TE?
Bill in UT said:
| getting rid of Shep. Or Engram???
But what are we looking at comp. pick wise? Can we still get a third?
And I guess the Eagles will get a good pick from this. Barf.
flycatcher said:
| In comment 14337666 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
.
Some of these ridiculous negative posters are surely trolls.
And I’m convinced some of these ridiculous homers enjoy terrible football and losing to the fucking Eagles every game
That's what just doesn't make sense to me.
In 2017...
"Tate ran 79 percent of his routes from the slot and drew an average depth of target of 6.7 yards, which ranked 49th of 51 wide receivers to see at least 75 targets."
Everything in the slot.
Everything short.
Link
- ( New Window
)
I know the Pats were interested, think that got the contract up a bit in GTD. money. They now have two
slot receivers now. Tate will need to play more on the
outside, SS is not as good on the outside.
they plan on trading Shepard before the trade deadline once the season starts.
Justlurking said:
| In comment 14337684 flycatcher said:
Quote:
In comment 14337666 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
.
Some of these ridiculous negative posters are surely trolls.
And I’m convinced some of these ridiculous homers enjoy terrible football and losing to the fucking Eagles every game
+1.
AcidTest said:
| they plan on trading Shepard before the trade deadline once the season starts.
👍
Default said:
| In comment 14337357 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
23 guaranteed
Oh fuck that's bad.
Lol. I’m shocked.
KWALL2 said:
| In 2017...
"Tate ran 79 percent of his routes from the slot and drew an average depth of target of 6.7 yards, which ranked 49th of 51 wide receivers to see at least 75 targets."
Everything in the slot.
Everything short.
Link - ( New Window )
LOL. The offense is going to be bundled together. We don't need no stinking outside receivers! Put everyone close together.
On the Outside? 12-15% of the time.
KWALL2 said:
| In 2017...
"Tate ran 79 percent of his routes from the slot and drew an average depth of target of 6.7 yards, which ranked 49th of 51 wide receivers to see at least 75 targets."
Everything in the slot.
Everything short.
Link - ( New Window )
.
Wow, that's all, thought it was more than that.
If he is a good blocking wr?
I'll take Shep over Tate going forward the next 3 years.
Go Terps said:
| 2016 Beckham - Yards after Catch: 5.2, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.6
2018 Shepard - Yards after Catch: 5.1, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.7
2018 Tate - Yards after Catch: 5.8, Expected Yards after Catch: 5.0
Golden Tate was a running back in high school; he's very good with the ball in his hands. He's a better player than Shepard.
I wonder if they either change Shepard's role to the X receiver role, or trade him.
I agree - he is a better player than Shepard. I can't believe I am seeing the opposite in this thread.
they make players better than they are. they fit their scheme to their players. they have the best coach and maybe QB in history. no offensive player leaves the pats and becomes a better player. please don't compare anything we do or could do with what the pats do
I think this should dispel beliefs that no player wants to sign here now.?
Rebuilding by getting older - a novel concept.
Anakim said:
| In comment 14337700 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
In 2017...
"Tate ran 79 percent of his routes from the slot and drew an average depth of target of 6.7 yards, which ranked 49th of 51 wide receivers to see at least 75 targets."
Everything in the slot.
Everything short.
Link - ( New Window )
LOL. The offense is going to be bundled together. We don't need no stinking outside receivers! Put everyone close together.
Bunch formation right. EE out to the left. Haha.
He was on the famed boat trip, He and Beckum are tight plus he started acting out on the sideline last year ala OBJ. He also had several drops.
DG will continue to blow this thing up!
is Tate should be able to provide good intel on the Philly O.
Eli is going to need a dependable, between the hashes safety blanket. Tate brings that and YAC. Very durable and a good, tough body.
USAF NYG Fan said:
| I think this should dispel beliefs that no player wants to sign here now.?
I'm not saying this is the case, but it easily could be the case that the Giants offered significantly more money.
USAF NYG Fan said:
| I think this should dispel beliefs that no player wants to sign here now.?
I doubt they were offering him 23 million guaranteed, considering they usually know what they're doing.
every year in the draft. They should 100% trade Shep at this point.
Go Terps said:
| 2016 Beckham - Yards after Catch: 5.2, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.6
2018 Shepard - Yards after Catch: 5.1, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.7
2018 Tate - Yards after Catch: 5.8, Expected Yards after Catch: 5.0
Golden Tate was a running back in high school; he's very good with the ball in his hands. He's a better player than Shepard.
I wonder if they either change Shepard's role to the X receiver role, or trade him.
That's cool. He's also going to be 31 next season, so for how much longer will he be better than Shepard?
I want to see the contract breakdown on Spotrac. Let's see if Tate will even be here three years.
Even if we didn't sign Tate, Shepard was unlikely to be here past this season. There might be a chance he gets traded for a 4th rounder or something.
bluepepper said:
| I think the people talking about moving Shepard may be right. It would be consistent with what Gettleman's been doing. He almost certainly is not crazy about re-signing him. And remember Shep was on the boat.
It would fit within his MO of moving out good players and replacing them with someone worse.
He only has to be better than him this year. Shepard wasn't going to be with the Giants in 2020.
Tate is a better player than Shepard.
and Shepard don't have nearly as much to do with each other as you're all making it seem. They will play at the same time.
The_Boss said:
| In comment 14337636 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
Both Shepard and Tate are significantly more effective in the slot.
Nothing DG does makes much sense. What I suspect is going to happen is he’s gonna band aid this thing enough to have us win 6 games next year instead of 2-4, which probably is needed to get at the top QB’s in April of 2020.
And that is why I call him DSG. He’s Dave Shitbag Gettleman, and he’s ruining the franchise
Paying that much guaranteed money for a JAG at this stage age 30. Awesome plan-
BC weay be moving towards the batshit over the top all defense draft.
Specifically, two great, and different defensive linesmen, at least two very different types of linebackers', all top of draft, maybe still a free safety.
And...ok... If not in free agency, the center.
This is the year for this.
Go Terps said:
| 2016 Beckham - Yards after Catch: 5.2, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.6
2018 Shepard - Yards after Catch: 5.1, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.7
2018 Tate - Yards after Catch: 5.8, Expected Yards after Catch: 5.0
Golden Tate was a running back in high school; he's very good with the ball in his hands. He's a better player than Shepard.
I wonder if they either change Shepard's role to the X receiver role, or trade him.
I can see Shep successfully converting to X or Y - he's skilled enough at route running and his work ethic is outstanding.
arcarsenal said:
| In comment 14337687 Go Terps said:
Quote:
2016 Beckham - Yards after Catch: 5.2, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.6
2018 Shepard - Yards after Catch: 5.1, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.7
2018 Tate - Yards after Catch: 5.8, Expected Yards after Catch: 5.0
Golden Tate was a running back in high school; he's very good with the ball in his hands. He's a better player than Shepard.
I wonder if they either change Shepard's role to the X receiver role, or trade him.
I agree - he is a better player than Shepard. I can't believe I am seeing the opposite in this thread.
Dan Duggan just tweeted that if Golden Tate is worth 9, "the price for Shepard will only be higher"; so its not only on here. I think it is absurd, Golden Tate is durable guy with great hands, he reminds me of Bolden. We are luck to have him and yes, I am quite sure that in this league where the short passing has become a staple that you can run an offense wit Shepard and Tate. I think Gettleman has been awful, but I really don't understand the criticism of this move.
hitdog42 said:
| Paying that much guaranteed money for a JAG at this stage age 30. Awesome plan-
In what fucking universe is he a JAG. Before the trade he was on pace for his third consecutive 90 catch 1k yard season. It's like I'm taking fucking crazy pills.
Jon in NYC said:
| and Shepard don't have nearly as much to do with each other as you're all making it seem. They will play at the same time.
Yeah, holy moly - some of these comments you'd think it's literally not possible to have both guys on the field together.
My first reaction was that the two are a bit redundant - but, that doesn't mean you can't deploy both guys or have it work.
Tate isn't Cole fucking Beasley.
thanks for posting that. Did anyone notice on the catch & run TD vs. the Browns that it was Peppers who caught him at the goal line? Go back and see that Peppers was blitzing on the play and was closest to Stafford when the ball was released, then turned upfield and was the only defender who had pursued to the end. I liked seeing this.
I love how everyone goes on about how the best in the business (BB in NE) takes players who love the sport and make plays and designs a system to fit what they do well, then criticizes the Giants for a move for a guy who doesn't fit their "system" of NOT having two slot receivers on the field at the same time.
The Giants look to have done their homework on this. Obviously he's no OBJ, but the WR corps just got a lot better today.
Again, time will tell whether this is a winning move or not - not the mob on BBI.
whining about comp picks. Who gives a shit?
Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.
Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.
But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...
Jay on the Island said:
| the worst WR core and they just added a solid veteran to a fair deal. Why are so many overreacting to this. They need help there they weren't going into the season with Bennie Fowler and Corey Coleman as their #2 and #3 WR's.
Exactly Tate can be a 2 .... shep can go into the slot we draft WR this yr and next early. EE has 4.4 speed we can make it work for a season or 2.
hitdog42 said:
| Paying that much guaranteed money for a JAG at this stage age 30. Awesome plan-
Another guy over 30.
A GM with no plan at all.
Essex said:
| In comment 14337720 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14337687 Go Terps said:
Quote:
2016 Beckham - Yards after Catch: 5.2, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.6
2018 Shepard - Yards after Catch: 5.1, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.7
2018 Tate - Yards after Catch: 5.8, Expected Yards after Catch: 5.0
Golden Tate was a running back in high school; he's very good with the ball in his hands. He's a better player than Shepard.
I wonder if they either change Shepard's role to the X receiver role, or trade him.
I agree - he is a better player than Shepard. I can't believe I am seeing the opposite in this thread.
Dan Duggan just tweeted that if Golden Tate is worth 9, "the price for Shepard will only be higher"; so its not only on here. I think it is absurd, Golden Tate is durable guy with great hands, he reminds me of Bolden. We are luck to have him and yes, I am quite sure that in this league where the short passing has become a staple that you can run an offense wit Shepard and Tate. I think Gettleman has been awful, but I really don't understand the criticism of this move.
It's possible Duggan is right by way of Shepard being younger and likely still ascending a bit.
But right now, Tate is the better player of the two.
Maybe Shepard will be here with him, maybe he won't be.
I am quite sure we aren't going to stop here @ WR and go into the year with this exact group. I expect a bigger body to be added one way or another.
hitdog42 said:
| Paying that much guaranteed money for a JAG at this stage age 30. Awesome plan-
Appreciate you weighing in, even if it is a bucket of cold water...you don't see much left in Tate's tank?
bw in dc said:
| Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.
Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.
But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...
Fuck! Fuck! Fuck! I absolutely loathe agreeing with you..
Play action, intermediate routes, turn and run counter side style
Just tank for crying out loud. Do it twice for all I care and get Lawrence.
bw in dc said:
| Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.
Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.
But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...
He has some of that Steve Smith Napoleon Complex in him - I love it.
hitdog42 said:
| Paying that much guaranteed money for a JAG at this stage age 30. Awesome plan-
Nobody ever said we were rebuilding.
-DG
arcarsenal said:
| In comment 14337748 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
and Shepard don't have nearly as much to do with each other as you're all making it seem. They will play at the same time.
Yeah, holy moly - some of these comments you'd think it's literally not possible to have both guys on the field together.
My first reaction was that the two are a bit redundant - but, that doesn't mean you can't deploy both guys or have it work.
Tate isn't Cole fucking Beasley.
Right. Pats were able to get Edelman and Amendola on the field together. This so called "problem" cab be solved.
What's next? You can't have two TEs on the field simultaneously?
bw in dc said:
| Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.
Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.
But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...
Because you are an Eli apologist that doesn’t want a rebuild either. This is just another terrible move in a sea of them.
Please, please, no more fun. This front office’s idea of fun is not good.
Giants38 said:
| In comment 14337761 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.
Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.
But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...
Because you are an Eli apologist that doesn’t want a rebuild either. This is just another terrible move in a sea of them.
Please, please, no more fun. This front office’s idea of fun is not good.
Gahahahahahaha
You think bw is an Eli APOLOGIST?!?!?
bw in dc said:
| In comment 14337758 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14337748 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
and Shepard don't have nearly as much to do with each other as you're all making it seem. They will play at the same time.
Yeah, holy moly - some of these comments you'd think it's literally not possible to have both guys on the field together.
My first reaction was that the two are a bit redundant - but, that doesn't mean you can't deploy both guys or have it work.
Tate isn't Cole fucking Beasley.
Right. Pats were able to get Edelman and Amendola on the field together. This so called "problem" cab be solved.
What's next? You can't have two TEs on the field simultaneously?
They have a QB named Brady and an innovative offensive mind. We do not. I know you love Eli, but stop it.
of the best run blocking WRs in the game.
Big Blue '56 said:
| In comment 14337761 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.
Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.
But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...
Fuck! Fuck! Fuck! I absolutely loathe agreeing with you..
Wait a minute... didn't you ridicule Tate as nothing special when the Eagles signed him?
He can still play and how ever you divide it up they will have a good 2 and 3. I don't know where people think players are going to sign these low end deals just because Fans want. How much should he have gotten
Now need someone who can run deep on the outside consistently.
and Shepard don't have nearly as much to do with each other as you're all making it seem. They will play at the same time.
Yeah, holy moly - some of these comments you'd think it's literally not possible to have both guys on the field together.
My first reaction was that the two are a bit redundant - but, that doesn't mean you can't deploy both guys or have it work.
Tate isn't Cole fucking Beasley.
Right. Pats were able to get Edelman and Amendola on the field together. This so called "problem" cab be solved.
What's next? You can't have two TEs on the field simultaneously?
exactly, I would rather have two talented guys that do the same thing than two not talented guys that do different things. Last season, the Eagles had three slot receivers when they went on their run (Tate, Matthews, and Agholor). If you think we can't work with Golden Tate then I don't know what to say. Maybe watch more NFL games?
and I speculated earlier today, we wouldn't be surprised if Shepard is on the market.
| He was on the famed boat trip, He and Beckum are tight plus he started acting out on the sideline last year ala OBJ. He also had several drops.
DG will continue to blow this thing up!
Haha Wasn’t Shep also the holder of the leash?
| He can still play and how ever you divide it up they will have a good 2 and 3. I don't know where people think players are going to sign these low end deals just because Fans want. How much should he have gotten
Now need someone who can run deep on the outside consistently.
Coleman can run flys and keep the top of the defense loose.
But we definitely still need some physicality out there. I want a guy who can bully some smaller DB's on the outside and be a RZ target.
tate
baldwin
edelman
Tate is a little long in the tooth, but he is a tough SOB who will fit in well here.
| and I speculated earlier today, we wouldn't be surprised if Shepard is on the market.
that's fine if he is, but I don't think he has to be.
|
Because you are an Eli apologist
I think you're either thinking of another poster, or thinking of another Eli, or not thinking at all.
What's with the no plan comments. What would be the move here? If we had a plan is it so nothing? Sign specific players?
I don't get people. Y'all are dumb.
He can still play and how ever you divide it up they will have a good 2 and 3. I don't know where people think players are going to sign these low end deals just because Fans want. How much should he have gotten
Now need someone who can run deep on the outside consistently.
Coleman can run flys and keep the top of the defense loose.
But we definitely still need some physicality out there. I want a guy who can bully some smaller DB's on the outside and be a RZ target.
Crabtree?
He can still play and how ever you divide it up they will have a good 2 and 3. I don't know where people think players are going to sign these low end deals just because Fans want. How much should he have gotten
Now need someone who can run deep on the outside consistently.
Coleman can run flys and keep the top of the defense loose.
But we definitely still need some physicality out there. I want a guy who can bully some smaller DB's on the outside and be a RZ target.
Hello, Plaxico?
| must've popped a celebratory Diet Coke - his love for Tate is near Andrew Luck level.
Noted Aim
| whining about comp picks. Who gives a shit?
yeah because thats just how the pats retool every year...but yeah who cares about those and that bad organization right?
We are creating a smart, run heavy team. I like players like this. This will be a mentally tough team.
He can still play and how ever you divide it up they will have a good 2 and 3. I don't know where people think players are going to sign these low end deals just because Fans want. How much should he have gotten
Now need someone who can run deep on the outside consistently.
Coleman can run flys and keep the top of the defense loose.
But we definitely still need some physicality out there. I want a guy who can bully some smaller DB's on the outside and be a RZ target.
Crabtree?
Prefer to go the draft route or maybe explore someone like Geronimo Allison since there's no pick attached to his tender level (UDFA)
Antonio Brown is 30, Julio Jones is 30, AJ Green is 30... etc. Who fucking cares.... And Tate is a better WR and FOOTBALL player than Shepard. Shepard isn’t reliable. Tate is!!! This dude makes plays!
| and I speculated earlier today, we wouldn't be surprised if Shepard is on the market.
makes sense but we are replacing all our players with older players...seems like an odd rebuilding plan
IMHO, he’s not worth 10M per year which similar players have commanded in FA. Giants will look to trade him now or before deadline.
They should be looking to deal any guy at the end of his contract. Not in DGs nature to sign them to a second contract.
| and I speculated earlier today, we wouldn't be surprised if Shepard is on the market.
That would be something... DG is like Michael Corleone on the day of the baptism pitting hits on the Five Family Heads...
| and I speculated earlier today, we wouldn't be surprised if Shepard is on the market.
I don't, I think we go for a big WR in the draft with the 2nd rd pick
stopgap pick-up. I think they can make Shep and Tate work on the field at the same time. Hope they can get someone in the draft, they sure have enough picks.
You can look at this two different ways.
(1) They are in denial.
(2) They realize a guy like Shepard won't be around here when they do turn this around. Better to accumulate picks now and draft guys who will be entering their prime in 3-4 years.
I'm not predicting he will be traded...I just wouldn't be shocked. How close was Sterling to Beckham? What's his mindset right now?
Signing Golden Tate for 4 years means you're trying to compete, so we're getting another run with Eli.
There's no plan here, spin it however you want there's no plan. Odell was a locker room cancer, but Tate got exiled from Seattle because of the possibility he slept with the QB's ex wife.
If you were going to sign Tate, why not keep Odell and use Tate's money on a corner back?
the Giant's brass didnt have an idea what they were doing...until I just opened BBI.
A 2nd, old, fairly expensive slot receiver? I like Tate but this makes little sense to me and reeks of desperation following the OBJ deal.
is Golden Tate?
Mike Francesa.
| is Golden Tate?
Mike Francesa.
He loves him, thought the Jets should have grabbed him
Maybe Kelvin Harmon with the 37th pick?
| is Golden Tate?
Mike Francesa.
Well, that's not something that increases my confidence on this signing.
| You can look at this two different ways.
(1) They are in denial.
(2) They realize a guy like Shepard won't be around here when they do turn this around. Better to accumulate picks now and draft guys who will be entering their prime in 3-4 years.
I'm not predicting he will be traded...I just wouldn't be shocked. How close was Sterling to Beckham? What's his mindset right now?
all fair points and im not opposed to moving Shep either. But you could have pieced together a WR corps for a team that wont win anymore that 6 games and not effect Collins compensatory pick as well. Since we don't have any FA worth signing Tate most likely will cancel out Collins. So its almost like we are trading a 3rd round pick for the right to sign tate.
Just go with you guys because I think they are in denial and want to give this another shot with Eli...which is pure lunacy at this point.
all fair points and im not opposed to moving Shep either. But you could have pieced together a WR corps for a team that wont win anymore that 6 games and not effect Collins compensatory pick as well. Since we don't have any FA worth signing Tate most likely will cancel out Collins. So its almost like we are trading a 3rd round pick for the right to sign tate.
Just go with you guys because I think they are in denial and want to give this another shot with Eli...which is pure lunacy at this point.
Tates signing cancelled out the 5th we had for Brown getting signed
up that aren’t expecting it, I’ve seen the highlights. Any evidence he is any better than a big bodied #1 blocking outside at the pint of attack which is what he is looking like on our roster as of now. No one out there right now in FA or the draft that I could see supplanting him as #1 this year. Unless you are talking about SS who I see as having a similar issue.
Tate is physical for sure but there are some more physical #1 CBS out there that I’d rather have a receiver outmuscle say cutting it outside in the red zone.
Two things I don’t like about this move #1 having either him or SS as our #1 and trying to field a competitive team with a nothing talent defense and a 38 year old QB.
so while Tate's skill set seems duplicative of Shepard's (and Engram's) Shurmur has run an offense moving guys around and getting big production from multiple players out of the slot.
Regardless of who plays QB it helps to have weapons. Tate for 2 years around 11.5m/per by guaranteed money seems like a fine move unless he literally goes over the hill quickly.
It's a deep WR draft, grab a deep threat with speed to compete with Coleman (and maybe Latimer) in camp. Let Engram, Shepard, Tate, Barkley work the middle of the field and keep the chains moving.
Harmon has some things about him I don't love - but his physicality is evident. He will bully smaller corners and I like how he plays.
He's a little slow which is my worry. But he has a good shot to produce in the RZ. He was fantastic against Clemson.. so he didn't just eat up crappy opponents.
I would love Riley Ridley... 2nd may be too high, but maybe we can move up in the 3rd...
is a good WR. He was the best WR on the market and didn't go for crazy money. 4 years 37.5 is very good for a WR like him. You see Terrell Williams go for more, Humphries go for more, Crowder go for more, etc and he is better than them all. Why would anyone be upset with this?
Before Dave pulls Amani toomer out of retirement with a $37 million dollar offer.
People like to bitch and moan and complain
If we're rebuilding, why sign a 31 year old WR?
to laugh at this place. A lot.
Some of you guys need sedatives.
Shepard isn’t reliable? JFC.
Guess we are at the point now where people will just post absolute bullshit nonsense to prove their dumbass fucking take.
Tate is serviceable, but he's not a Beckham replacement.
People like to bitch and moan and complain
What's having Golden Tate get you to 7 wins if you're lucky?
Blindly be in line with every move this team makes, let us know when you want to say we w're right.
Shepard will be a part of the Rosen trade and will give Rosen a steady vet receiver in Tate to get his legs underneath him.
|The Giants look to have done their homework on this.
Where is an evidence of that?
or they did the right homework especially for a bottom of the league team?
Our talent level is at the bottom of the league with massive holes at critical spots. The move would have been to do the homework on younger NFL players and not overpay for this type of player/age/position.
$23 million guaranteed for a limited slot WR? I can't buy into that.
Good post. I was just asking above if Diggs & Thielen were considered 2 slots for the same reason. That aside from the Amendola / Edelman comp if not Gronk / AH at TE (tho agreed, it's tough to 'do what NE does' tho I always think it's best to use the ideal as reference if not strive for it anyway)
And as you said if it's a deep WR draft, I heard we have picks...
| Tate is serviceable, but he's not a Beckham replacement.
A guy who catches the ball 90 times a year can lose plenty of defenders
This move makes sense. Tate is still a good player and still has a few good years left in him. It is just odd that the first FA signing is a 30 year old WR.
I expect they will target an outside threat in rounds two or three in the draft.
What's having Golden Tate get you to 7 wins if you're lucky?
Blindly be in line with every move this team makes, let us know when you want to say we w're right.
There's a middle ground between a blind following and not being an idiot.
| Tate is serviceable, but he's not a Beckham replacement.
No one was going to be a "Beckham replacement" in this FA group. It doesn't exist.
We need bodies. Tate and Shep can play a little outside, and given our depth chart at receiver (or Hockenson) is going to get the call in round 1 or 2.
| Tate is serviceable, but he's not a Beckham replacement.
Dude.. an OBJ talent is generational... No replacements suggested.. We do need good football players & leaders. I think Tate is that.
is this really true if it is it makes me a little happier. Berklry is a big play waiting to happen at running back and what you need big plays at running Packers receivers that enthusiastically block
He allegedly fucked his QB's ex wife.
"a" receiver (or Hockenson)
you're an idiot. Who knows how many games we win. We still have more Free Agents, the Draft, possible trades, etc. Who knows about injuries, lucky or unlucky games, etc. How could any predict our record when we don't even have our full roster yet?
The dude is a player and he won’t bring unnecessary drama to our team either. He caught 90 or more four straight years from 2014-2017 and his YAC exceeds Odell. He is not as effective in the red zone and thus has less tds than Odell, but hopefully EE will rise up to be our big red zone beast.
Tate
Shepherd
EE
Coleman
Fowler
I’m down with these guys.
Mara forced this to appease Fracesca
Really like Hockenson - I've seen a few people mention him. I want to build a tough football team from the inside out. More physicality, more willing blockers. Smash the shit out of lighter front 7's and let Barkley fly.
Did you watch Shepard last year or did you check out on the season early? Dude dropped a number of balls on key downs and the end zone!
he and Humphries are pretty similar players and I'd rather have the guy 5 years younger, but Tate has been more productive. Tyrell Williams is also a nice upside play, but again Tate has been the more productive, consistent, player. Whoever the QB is, it's a pretty safe bet Golden Tate is on the receiving end of 150 balls the next couple years.
its ignorant to point out the issues of a bottom 5 team spending big money on a limited slot player past the age of 30.
We really need his 100+ ranked 6 yards per target average. Thats what a rebuilding team need because damn it "dude is a player"
Giant's are trying to revolutionize offense by keeping everything shorter than 15 yards and in between the hash marks.
People are obsessed with "guaranteed" money... but the only thing that matters is the signing bonus. If most of the money is guaranteeing his first two years he wasn't going to be cut during his first two years anyways.
Tate isn't a number 1 WR.. he plays a position we already have (Slot WR) he is making too much money and isn't anything special.. where the fuck is the rebuilding.. save money.. this draft has better WR than Tate we can pick them up in the second/third round..
I'm called and accused of a lot of things around here. And some might be true.
But calling me an Eli apologist may be one of the all-time classics.
Ha yes
I'm pretty sure that's not what they're trying to do... nor do I think this is the final group of WR's we're going into the season with.
But, keep the hot takes comin!
I'm called and accused of a lot of things around here. And some might be true.
But calling me an Eli apologist may be one of the all-time classics.
I had to re-read that post 10 times over before I responded to it!
Maybe they'll give Hogan 4 years too!
Even I laughed. But believe it or not - someone called me an Eli hater earlier in the year.
Disagree there are better WR to be had in the third round of this draft. Dink and dunk doesn't help your running game. Vertical passes do! If this works DG is a genius. I wouldn't bet on it.
He fucked his QB’s wife and broke Percy Harvin’s face before the super bowl. But yeah, definitely much better character guy than odell
In comment 14337866
Hsilwek92 said:
|
Shepard isn’t reliable? JFC.
Guess we are at the point now where people will just post absolute bullshit nonsense to prove their dumbass fucking take.
Shep had 1 or 2 balls go off his finger tips last year.
What about really good blocking WRs? Especially with a RB that busts open where one block can spring him. OBJ was not a blocker.
Its 3/14/19. Give it some time before you go full meltdown. We have 12 picks (4 premium) and over 4 months until training camp.
Happy we are bringing in real workmanlike professional football players. Shep, SB, EE and now Golden Tate with a real offensive line will be very serviceable.
Excited to see what else we do.
I didn't love Shep's hands on 3rd downs last year
Real workmanlike professional football players? Do you guys hear yourself talk sometimes?
if we didn't sign him, you guys would just bitch that Gettleman did nothing. Tate is a good player on a market value deal at WR, with the hopes he will be really productive for 2-3 years for us. What the hell is the problem with that?
Directionless. Stupid. Desperate. Embarrassing.
These past 2 offseasons will go down in infamy.
How'd they get a hold of Gettleman's notes?
people freaking out. we have to be able to move the chains a little this season. he is a good player and we could prob use him for 2-3 years. he is also a vet guy who can lead some of the young guys we are going to have in that room...we will most likely draft an outside WR this year. i dont get why everyone is up in arms. we had to field a team this year....
Tate is now our best WR. We had barely one WR in Sheppard who is very average and now we got someone much better. Is he OBJ no, but he by far better than what we had and for the best WR on the market to come in cheaper than Williams, Crowder, Funchess, Humphries, etc is great.
Actually this is a very deep draft of quality receivers.
Bingo
you know how NFL contracts work right? we can probably cut Tate after 2 seasons and be none the wiser.
These hysterical reactions sure will!
A lot of these threads will be fun to look back at a few years from now.
If you are going by age 30 year Tate is young that 31 one year Antonio Brown who just got like guaranteed forever for like 20 mil a year. I mean if you are just going by age.
we traded away a HOF caliber player for 50 cents on the dollar to overpay an aging slot receiver?
Yes, thats exactly why we traded Beckham - so that we could pay Golden Tate. That was the plan all along.
Lol, funny if it wasn't true.
Nah, but see, Tate is a real player. A hard-nosed no nonsense bring your lunch pail to work professional and team mate.
Never mind he got thrown out of Seattle for fucking his QB's wife and breaking his teammates face.
what the fucking are you guys talking about. Tate made 6M last year. He caught 74 balls. And was on pace for 90+ before he was dealt to the Eagles.
This place is a shitshow.
depending on how the contract is structured if we own all the guarantees he could be a very tradeable player over the next couple years. Or if he plays well, we could, you know, try to win football games while rebuilding the real way, through the draft.
or we can just not spend the money available under the cap and resign Bennie Fowler.
with our picks from 95 through 143. Lots of quality depth at WR. I wouldn't worry too much about bringing in Tate for a couple or more seasons.
now we got a second GOLDEN!
I thought Harvin punched out Tate?
Shepard. Does it?
Would you think a 31 year old wr is the replacement for a guy heading for his second contract.
Really like this signing. Very productive and mentally tough.
The Steelers got a 3 and a 5 for a much better player in Antonio Brown. What’s a 33 year old Golden Tate going to fetch?
I actually laughed at this post... because it's sadly true. It's like people just make shit up and run with it until someone lets them know it's completely wrong.
I will apologize for being wrong on that count!
He's aged quicker than I expected.
I doubt Harvin punched him for no reason, but hey he hasn’t sat down with BBI arch nemesis Josina Anderson yet.
He’s 31 when the season starts, you said traceable over the next couple of years. What’s your point?
I've seen plenty of him. He's not a strict slot guy. He's not going to be much of a deep threat outside, though. Right now I suppose that would be more Latimer's role, and then we see what we get from the draft. But he and Shep are great blocking WRs, so this is going to help Saquon break some long ones.
Latimer is a FA, Jim... we'd need to re-sign him.
I suppose it's that 31 and 32 come before 33.
Either way I doubt Gettleman signed him just to trade him.
Spot on.
Well they aren't trading Golden Tate next year, so what does a 32 or 33 year old get you - since you want to be snide.
For some reason I thought they had tendered him. I guess not. I'd like to see him back.
This team is going to surprise many pundits this year. They are going to run the ball, stop the run and hit some big plays on play action with solid specials. Defense is going to be hungry, aggressive and I think Betcher is going to love coaching them and the players are going to lay it out for them with growing pains.
I was a little down on Shurmer early in the season. He kept them together, they got better and he is growing and understands NFC East football and the what made the Giants the Giants when they were good. Let's hope for the best and nice to see the GM and HC with a shared vision. Be patient, we are making progress.
This signing continues to show they want tough football players.
Who says they won't trade him this year? If they're willing to trade Beckham 6 months after signing him I'd imagine anyone is on the table if circumstances make sense.
If the team is as bad as everyone thinks I'd imagine all veterans will be available at the deadline just like this year. Both Goldens included. That's why I think there's value in spending money on veterans even if the team isn't going anywhere this year. You may be able to turn them into BJ Hill. Or Kevin Zeitler. Or a 3rd/4th/5th rd pick. Which was the point of the first post you snidely responded too.
Kool Aide drinking in East Rutherford
what does it matter... you aren't invited.
to $23 million guaranteed makes absolute zero sense if you would trade him mid way through the year.
So you're going to choose to further rebuild during the year? Why not just sign a young cheaper guy who at least as upside?
I wasn't the one who said that so...
is very good for Shepard and hopefully Coleman. He's a football schoar, a real veteran leader of wr corps.
The best thing it does for Coleman (and Latimer if he comes back) is allows them to focus on downfield routes. Tate and Shepard can work the middle, Barkley too out of the backfield, Engram and Ellison down the seams.
Then let Coleman use his speed to take the top off the D. hopefully find an explosive rookie in the mid rounds too.
and wanting to start over after a few rounds...
Oh please. I complimented most of last years draft picks and their performance last year. I complimented the Zeitler portion of the trade. Sorry this team is floating around with no discernible plan.
he will provide great veteran leadership to a young wr corps. when's the last time they had that?
Neither are as good as Golden Tate and they both got about the same amount of money. As for the guarantee again that doesn't matter at all. The only thing that matters is the signing bonus which was 10 million for Humphries... meaning after two years it is a 5 million dollar cap hit to cut. So again until you know signing bonus guarantee means nothing. Crowder same thing who is getting 9.5 million a year!
"great veteran leadership for the position group" is one of the most cliche and overblown things football fans and front offices say. That's the same reason we wasted money on Stewart.
Second,
Humpries and Crowder being better than Tate now is irrelevant because the Giants aren't going to be good this year. All three players will likely be cuttable after 2 years, but there's a chance Humphries and Crowder are still good in 2 years and can be a bargain WR option when they are ready to compete.
Signing Golden Tate was a short term move, this team should be making long term moves.
knocking 1 as a bad move and 1 as a good move is odd since they're extremely similar players and their 1 main difference (age) isn't much of a factor since they are short term deals.
I'd have been happy with either player, not sure which I'd prefer. I like Tate's leadership and I think he's been a more productive player. I like Crowder's special teams ability and that he's got a little more explosiveness.
There is no such thing as long term in the NFL now. Wake up.
that:
1. Because a player you like is available to be signed, they will choose your team
2. Because a player you like chose to sign with another team, doesnt mean your team didnt inquire about them as well
when in three years, likely when this team has a shot at competing one will be 29 and the other 34. There's more potential upside to having Crowder in the final year of his deal in 2021, hopefully in year three of our new QB than Golden Tate who is probably cut after year two.
Golden Tate is a very good player. Golden Tate also probably should have taken the Patriots offer if the rumors of them wanting him was true. Golden Tate on the Giants is a short term move to try to be a competitive team next year. If Graziano's reports are true they're essentially running it back with the same plan as last year, just without Odell - and that's troubling.
I pay for season tickets, I don't want the Giants to suck. I don't want to watch the Cowboys and Eagles battle for the division while we struggle. Despite what it may seem like I'm not rooting against the Giants. I'm over taking the wait and see approach for a front office who hasn't given any reason to trust them the last two years or an ownership group who hasn't given a reason the last seven years to trust them.
If you wake up and connect the dots that Odell trade didn't just come out of nowhere. They probably had discussed it for a while and it likely led to them being ok with letting Collins walk with no tag.
Golden Tate isn't over paid for Golden Tate, he's just not a right fit for a rebuilding team - if we even are one.
I don't like that.
I understand this is the kind of guy they want on the team, but he is way on the downside of his career.
We need a RT and C, and soon.
I did. You obviously didn’t.
Your argument remains dogshit.
I am glad to see people have optimism and feel good about the moves, I sincerely wish I did. I don’t think they are bad, Golden Tate is definitely an odd signing considering things, and Markus Golden is on a 1 year deal and while I haven’t really watched him much he isn’t really some amazing get is he? I am not trying to be a pessimist, I am sincerely asking about Markus Golden. I don’t think there is a free agent out there currently that would get me excited about this upcoming season. I am all for being wrong though, so sick of watching them lose so much
why did we add an aging receiver. these moves make no sense.
Barnwell is correct analyzing this signing:
"Do you remember "Memento," the movie in which Guy Pearce's short-term memory was destroyed and he lost the ability to remember anything in the recent past? Is it possible the Giants are struggling with the same condition? Days after trading Odell Beckham Jr. to signal that they were going to build around Saquon Barkley and the running game, the Giants reversed course and gave Tate a four-year deal with $23.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.
It's bizarre for many reasons. To start, while the franchise buried Beckham on his way out of town and called him a distraction, the Giants responded by signing a wideout who was cited while with the Seahawks for breaking into a doughnut store and who reportedly got into a fistfight with Percy Harvin the week before the Super Bowl. (To be clear, I don't think those are actual character concerns, but they're more meaningful than, say, getting into a fight with a kicking net or simulating urination during a touchdown celebration.)"
7 drops on 113 targets for a drop % of 6.1%
Sterling had 5 drops on 107 targets for a drop % of 4.67%.
This Franchise looks directionless at the moment. Hopefully we have something else up our sleeve because this was a let down.
He has two years left easy, maybe 3. We are in rebuild mode. This leads me to think the Giants may trade Shepard on draft day if not sooner? A package to move up? For all we know the Giants want Bosa at #2. LOL
Tate can do it all and while he isn’t a burner he can get behind a defense and make players from the X. He makes big plays and catches the ball in big spots and he’s been YAC master. He stays on the field. Solid signing.
In comment 14338200
ajr2456 said:
| Kool Aide drinking in East Rutherford
It's what I'm seeing here. Like an episode of Bigbluekickoff. Woner if Giants brass hire people to post here. Not sure, ut just a thought.
drops than Tate on basically the same number of targets.
Tate is the better player right now, but Shepard is a better piece for the Giants moving forward.
seasons are nearly identical to Tate's, and Tate was on a much better team with a much better QB.
Can't believe we want to give up on another young, talented player.
you should all go back and read the 10 pages of posts and just step back for a minute to realize how moronic some of you are.
1. Tate is not a replacement for OBJ
2. Tate should not be compared to Shep. This is not an either/or thing between the two of them. They are independent of each other. Comparing drop rates, age and money just shows how much some of you have no idea WTF you are talking about.
Adding Tate right now does a few things..
He is a veteran WR who is tough, a hard worker, a professional and is a solid team mate. He is also depth and a starter at the same time. Depth has been a problem with this team for a while.
Stop worrying about the money. Some people here cannot even balance their own checkbooks and are screaming about the Giants cap.
You can expect this team to still add a guy who can stretch the field. The over reaction and knee jerk comments are just out of control now.
Our receiving core is NOT weak now. People forget we have an RB that catches 70+ balls and has downfield capability. We have one of the better receiving TEs who is a 4.4 guy , and Shep who is a very good slot guy. And now Tate who has been a mutliple 1000+ yard reciever and is not that old.
Losing Beckham took us from possibly the best all around receivers in the entire NFL (or top 3 at worst) when you factor RB and TE to now a good to very good group depending on if Tate shows the same burst he had in previous stops.
- allegedly slept with his QB's wife
- locker room fights
- broke into a donut shop at 3 am
takes on step forward and 2 steps back today.....
If this was still Reese, there would be a neck tie party at the stadium....
Hate him for this team at that contract. This one foot in, one foot out strategy is making the rebuild much more difficult and complicated than it needs to be.
When they condemn a signing because that player, who is only 30 I might add, won’t be around long enough as the team won’t be ready to win for at least 3 more years. This is so out of touch from how real life nfl people think it’s just laughable. And untrue. It’s complete trash.
Let me get this right ——This signing sucks because this team isn’t good enough to appreciate his talents? Think about how laughably stupid that is. Sorry, it just is.
Because the GM is replacing the old batch of players with his own. This is how it works when a GM comes in and needs to basically clean house.
Maybe the O plays well in 2019. Why not? There’s talent here.
Because we all know this has to be the focal point of every football discussion, the giants are adding players via fa. They obviously have some room to do things as it’s happening right before our eyes. And next year a shit load of money comes off the books so why is everyone so worried about dead money? It happens. Dallas deals with tons of dead money nearly every off season and they have been doing just fine.
The money isn’t a problem at all. The giants are plugging holes with fa and building through the draft. DG had a good draft last year. Hopefully he has another good one this year, he’s got a ton of picks. This is good right? Cheer up.
Tate is a good player, and they got him at a good price. Look at the market for wide receivers, Tate is right in line with other players of his caliber. Crowder and Humphries as were mentioned earlier got similar deals, Tate is a better player than both of them.
The age argument is absurd. This isn’t a running back we are discussing, receivers often play into their mid 30s at a high level. Desean Jackson is a year older and just got a deal in the same ballpark as Tate. Antonio Brown is the same age as Tate, and nobody mentions his age as a reason Oakland shouldn’t have made the move for him. Taken into the context of where his contract is and comparing it to other players around the league, we got ourselves a guy that consistently puts up 90 receptions, 1000 yards, and 5 TDs at about half the cost of what top receivers get paid.
anyone that thinks they have bw pigeon holed to a type of thinking is completely wrong.
Definitely has opinions on Giants management that frankly more people should have even if he is strong with them but definitely a wild card.
A few weeks ago told me that he didn't necessarily believe in team building with WRs but now seems in support of this move. I think it is very easy to like Tate as a player but not having problems with this move while advocating a rebuild is definitely a hot take.
I'm down on this move because it again seems overall inconsistent with any kind of plan or format that has worked. The closest comp I can think to a team that won with a plan resembling anything like this is the Broncos with Peyton Manning, maybe all the way back to Dilfer or Brad Johnson but you know what all those teams had in common? Fantastic defenses.
Hard to defend this approach with our defense and again if you had any inclination that this was your plan, I just can't comprehend how you move Snacks for a 4th rounder.