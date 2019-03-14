Golden Tate to NYG JoeyBigBlue : 3/14/2019 4:40 pm According to Shefter

And I would Gman11 : 3/14/2019 4:41 pm : link have been satisfied with Silver Tate!!

Not a bad signing. johnnyb : 3/14/2019 4:41 pm : link He can help.

, arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 4:42 pm : link Tate is still very good/productive - I just feel like he and Shepard are a bit redundant.



Let me see the terms here - but I like the player. Dude is a tough SOB

meh RasputinPrime : 3/14/2019 4:42 pm : link hope he can stay healthy.

4 years 37.5 Mill Rjanyg : 3/14/2019 4:42 pm : link 23 guaranteed

Lol this has been a hard week for all of us. In comment 14337341 Dunedin81 said:Lol this has been a hard week for all of us.

4 yrs 37.5 million JoeyBigBlue : 3/14/2019 4:42 pm : link Let’s hope a lot of that is not guaranteed

Oh fuck that's bad. In comment 14337357 Rjanyg said:Oh fuck that's bad.

So leatherneck is an asshat bradshaw44 : 3/14/2019 4:43 pm : link ?

Yay... OBJ_AllDay : 3/14/2019 4:43 pm : link We just moved from 0-16 to 2-14. Brilliant

Good player and a security blanket Go Terps : 3/14/2019 4:43 pm : link I'm not sure he fits the profile of what (I think) the Giants need - someone to stretch the field.



Let's see what the contract looks like.

4 years $23 million??? ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 4:43 pm : link Don’t tell me they aren’t trying to win

23M guaranteed over 4 isn't that bad.... Anando : 3/14/2019 4:43 pm : link FA market for WRs is quite thin

Mike Francesa bceagle05 : 3/14/2019 4:43 pm : link must've popped a celebratory Diet Coke - his love for Tate is near Andrew Luck level.

So basically a 2 year deal at those terms ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 4:44 pm : link ...not bad.

Let me see the terms here - but I like the player. Dude is a tough SOB



Which means they might not resign Shepard next year because he’s gonna get a huge deal from someone In comment 14337354 arcarsenal said:Which means they might not resign Shepard next year because he’s gonna get a huge deal from someone

I'm more upset with this then the Odell trade bradshaw44 : 3/14/2019 4:45 pm : link .

How many slots do we have for slot receivers on a given play? In comment 14337376 Mike from Ohio said:How many slots do we have for slot receivers on a given play?

He is Golden XBRONX : 3/14/2019 4:45 pm : link but nor Markus.

A really poor use of cap dollars Tesla : 3/14/2019 4:46 pm : link on a 30 year old slot receiver. We already have a very good slot receiver.



Also probably means we're not re-signing S.S.?



This just reeks of a desperation move after trading OBJ.



Guarantees that MattyKid : 3/14/2019 4:46 pm : link Russell Wilson won't ever come to NY

Lol does anyone see Tate as a Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/14/2019 4:46 pm : link #1?



I mean... For real? I like him as a cheaper #2-3. Hmmmm...



I don't know how I feel about this yet.



I do know that PS got out of Diggs... But Tate and Shepard are definitely on the shorter side...

Just wait until you hear how he's better than Odell. I'm really not exaggerating... you know that's coming. In comment 14337374 bceagle05 said:Just wait until you hear how he's better than Odell. I'm really not exaggerating... you know that's coming.

And the second pick in the 2020 Draft In comment 14337367 OBJ_AllDay said:And the second pick in the 2020 Draft

I'm so glad we didn't trade Landon Collins for that 3rd round pick. That wouldn't be useful right now at all. In comment 14337372 ajr2456 said:I'm so glad we didn't trade Landon Collins for that 3rd round pick. That wouldn't be useful right now at all.

I love Golden Tate as a player and he deserves the money he is getting paid. But the Giants' roster construction plan right now makes zero sense to me.



So really a two-year deal? Dunedin81 : 3/14/2019 4:46 pm : link That's still a lot of money for a serviceable receiver.

C’mon Jim, we needed some talent there. The future’s the draft. With 12 picks, we should be able to find a good one In comment 14337375 Jim in Forest Hills said:C’mon Jim, we needed some talent there. The future’s the draft. With 12 picks, we should be able to find a good one

Also probably means we're not re-signing S.S.?



This just reeks of a desperation move after trading OBJ.

Did you see the money given to Adam Humphries and Jamison Crowder? This was a very good signing for the Giants. In comment 14337393 Tesla said:Did you see the money given to Adam Humphries and Jamison Crowder? This was a very good signing for the Giants.

9M a year ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 4:47 pm : link is nowhere near #1 receiver money. Relax people.

This one excites me.. Reb8thVA : 3/14/2019 4:47 pm : link I always liked Tate but I wasn't sure if he was a fit with our personnel

Not a bad signing at all MM_in_NYC : 3/14/2019 4:48 pm : link I hope the contract is structured so that we can get out of it easily in two years. Stop gap.

The guy TommyWiseau : 3/14/2019 4:48 pm : link was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.

4 years $37.5 mill section125 : 3/14/2019 4:48 pm : link $23 mill guaranteed? Seems a bit much.



I love Golden Tate as a player and he deserves the money he is getting paid. But the Giants' roster construction plan right now makes zero sense to me.

I agree with that statement. In comment 14337401 Eric from BBI said:I agree with that statement.

BOOOOOOOooooooooooo KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 4:48 pm : link We have a Golden Tate already on our team. Not a fan of this move at any price.

Tate is still very good/productive - I just feel like he and Shepard are a bit redundant.



Let me see the terms here - but I like the player. Dude is a tough SOB







Which means they might not resign Shepard next year because he’s gonna get a huge deal from someone



Very possible - and I'd be fine with that if we decide to have Tate man the slot the next 2-3-4 years (depending on where our out is in this deal/if we'll even need to use it) and then go bigger on the outside.



I'd like to get some bigger, more physical guys here.



I also wouldn't mind DK Metcalf @ 17. In comment 14337382 Brown Recluse said:Very possible - and I'd be fine with that if we decide to have Tate man the slot the next 2-3-4 years (depending on where our out is in this deal/if we'll even need to use it) and then go bigger on the outside.I'd like to get some bigger, more physical guys here.I also wouldn't mind DK Metcalf @ 17.

I love Golden Tate as a player and he deserves the money he is getting paid. But the Giants' roster construction plan right now makes zero sense to me.

seems like nearly EVERY person that covers the league feels the same. In comment 14337401 Eric from BBI said:seems like nearly EVERY person that covers the league feels the same.

I just don't get it tho Anando : 3/14/2019 4:49 pm : link Are we trying to tank?



Are we trying to sign quality players?



Each move we make just seems contradictory of the previous one

Damn KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 4:49 pm : link I hope those numbers aren't accurate. Shep is better and younger. Bad move. We suck.

Don't worry... Tua will love him. In comment 14337411 section125 said:Don't worry... Tua will love him.

Can he really co-exist with Sterling Shepard? Tesla : 3/14/2019 4:49 pm : link Does this make Shepard trade bait?

74 receptions for 795 yards johnnyb : 3/14/2019 4:49 pm : link in 2018. Productive. We neeed some experience especially if we draft a WR

Tommy he's been shit the past ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 4:50 pm : link two seasons? The past two seasons he has 166 catches.

You guys are too focused on the money. Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2019 4:50 pm : link We can afford almost anyone we want. The path is still through the draft

Tate was not the Lions #1 KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link He was the #3. A slot guy. And slowing down.



Its a bad move. This guy isn't worth these numbers.



He's an OK #3 but Id rather go with a young guy and cheap option as a #3.

WTF are you talking about. He just finished a 5 year 31 million dollar contract. He had 74 receptions last year and over 90 receptions each year for the previous 4 seasons. Your math sucks In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:WTF are you talking about. He just finished a 5 year 31 million dollar contract. He had 74 receptions last year and over 90 receptions each year for the previous 4 seasons. Your math sucks

We are trying to repeat our dead money title crown! With all the contracts we just shed it's going to be tough. Don't count DG out though. He's no nonsense. In comment 14337407 Greg from LI said:We are trying to repeat our dead money title crown! With all the contracts we just shed it's going to be tough. Don't count DG out though. He's no nonsense.

This place is amazing... ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link it really is. For two days everyone is shitting themselves complaining we will have the worst WR corp in the league. Now we sign a really nice player at market value, and you still hate it. This place is unreal sometimes.

You do not give $23M guaranteed Leg of Theismann : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link to a 30 yr old receiver in today's NFL. End of story. How the hell did DG cut Steve Smith, a future hall of famer, but signs Golden Tate to play for the Giants for his 30s?



BTW- I had forgotten the DG quote about Analytics being "nonsense" was in response to a question about signing Jonathon Stewart. Players become washed up, end of story. NFL stands for Not For Long. Everyone knows that. Just because the guy shows a slight flash of speed in some random game the year before does not mean he has "plenty left in the tank" and you sign him to 3-4 year deal. Every player has their LAST great day at some point, the great ones are able to know when that is.

Way too early to analyze the loss of a pick. Depends on who we lose and sign in the future and their salaries. In comment 14337377 The Dude said:Way too early to analyze the loss of a pick. Depends on who we lose and sign in the future and their salaries.

Ugh - wow thats bad







C’mon Jim, we needed some talent there. The future’s the draft. With 12 picks, we should be able to find a good one



You're on board with signing 30 year old free agents now? In comment 14337403 Big Blue '56 said:You're on board with signing 30 year old free agents now?

Does that mean that overpaying older, good but limited players is a good idea? In comment 14337429 Big Blue '56 said:Does that mean that overpaying older, good but limited players is a good idea?

so what will Enzo : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link his cap hit be in 2020 when DG trades him?

Hate it mikeinbloomfield : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link I saw an end zone celebration in the highlights. Me first player.

KWALL ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link you also thought Corey Coleman was going to be a beast. Tate isn't slowing down.He got traded midseason and the Eagles didn't know how to use him.

It’s a fine bigfrank612 : 3/14/2019 4:52 pm : link Signing. Quit bitching. Eli, Rosen, Haskins, Kyler, whoever it is, needs someone to throw too. Get a damn grip! Not you’re money guys...

We have enough people that can play the slot BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/14/2019 4:52 pm : link Sherpard, Engram, and now Golden.



Who's playing on the outside?

Golden Tate was making 15 million last year? Don't think so In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:Golden Tate was making 15 million last year? Don't think so

We need to see the details on the $23 million guaranteed MM_in_NYC : 3/14/2019 4:52 pm : link It may not all be for skill.



I'm guessing (read: hoping) that at least 1/3 is for injury only. We need to be able to get out of this in two years and have less than $5 million in dead money.

I mean... Anakim : 3/14/2019 4:52 pm : link He was the best WR on the market with Tyrell Williams out, but...I don't get it and not for that amount.



IDK. I don't like it. Tate does most of his damage in the slot anyway, no? Shep should be in the slot.

I love Golden Tate as a player and he deserves the money he is getting paid. But the Giants' roster construction plan right now makes zero sense to me.



My thoughts exactly. In comment 14337401 Eric from BBI said:My thoughts exactly.

Wave those pom-poms, baby! In comment 14337433 ryanmkeane said:Wave those pom-poms, baby!

92 catches, 1003 yards and 5 scores is "shit" ?



In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:92 catches, 1003 yards and 5 scores is "shit" ?

The great offshoot of this NoGainDayne : 3/14/2019 4:52 pm : link we are going to match our high powered rushing offense up with two of the smaller receivers in the league and one of the worst blocking tight ends. Not to mention this is a guy that lives on cutting it outside!



More consistent strategies here from our fearless leaders.

a slot receiver? bluepepper : 3/14/2019 4:53 pm : link Puzzling. He's a good player and we're not paying a ton but we've got a good slot guy who has so far not shown he can play outside.

Let me see the terms here - but I like the player. Dude is a tough SOB



Yeah Arc...not the ideal complement to Shep but Ill take it. He is a consistent performer and big upgrade to anyone else on the roster at WR except Shepard. In comment 14337354 arcarsenal said:Yeah Arc...not the ideal complement to Shep but Ill take it. He is a consistent performer and big upgrade to anyone else on the roster at WR except Shepard.

(blink)



I'm guessing it was sarcasm grounded in people's whining about Beckham. I think? In comment 14337445 Chris in Philly said:I'm guessing it was sarcasm grounded in people's whining about Beckham. I think?

We can afford almost anyone we want. The path is still through the draft







Does that mean that overpaying older, good but limited players is a good idea?



It means, BFD..We still have the draft to improve the receiving moving forward In comment 14337438 Greg from LI said:It means, BFD..We still have the draft to improve the receiving moving forward

That's inaccurate. He was good from 14-17. 4 straight seasons of 90 catches and over a thousand yards. In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:That's inaccurate. He was good from 14-17. 4 straight seasons of 90 catches and over a thousand yards.

How can you not like this move eric2425ny : 3/14/2019 4:53 pm : link guy is a YAC machine, and has been durable throughout his career. Now we have him, Shepherd, and presumably a taller receiver will be taken in the draft, possibly two more with all of the picks we have.

Biggest concern with Tate kash94 : 3/14/2019 4:53 pm : link is that he is 30 and he really tailed off end of last year.



First 4 games of the year - 7 catches per game, 97 yards per game.

Last 11 games of the year - 4 catches per game, 37 yards per game.



Now maybe part of that was going to a new system in Philly mid-year, but that's very concerning.

The Giants had arguably Jay on the Island : 3/14/2019 4:53 pm : link the worst WR core and they just added a solid veteran to a fair deal. Why are so many overreacting to this. They need help there they weren't going into the season with Bennie Fowler and Corey Coleman as their #2 and #3 WR's.

He’s a gamer.. Sean : 3/14/2019 4:54 pm : link Curious as to the plan of attack here though.



It does seem like Gettleman is bringing in gamer/culture players which we do need.

Does he count in the comp formula superspynyg : 3/14/2019 4:54 pm : link For next season?

Who's playing on the outside?



Corey Coleman. Cody Lattimer. Corey Feldman. In comment 14337444 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Corey Coleman. Cody Lattimer. Corey Feldman.

ryan KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 4:54 pm : link Need the Coleman reference? Really.



Should I dig up some of your commentary from the past and then dismiss what you say because you were wrong about a player. Get your head our of your ass.

Is there any rhyme or reason with them micky : 3/14/2019 4:54 pm : link Or are they just plugging any player they can afford even if not a fit just to fill space for time being.

I really wish I knew what we were doing Anakim : 3/14/2019 4:54 pm : link This is some fucked up mixture of rebuilding and competing. It's like we're competing to get the 10th pick in the Draft, or something.

Oh good Pan-handler will "take it" NoGainDayne : 3/14/2019 4:54 pm : link I was worried for a second that he wasn't going to like this move.

Not sure what people expect pjcas18 : 3/14/2019 4:54 pm : link they need a WR, and they get one, for short term, and fair $$.





It seems like a lot Beer Man : 3/14/2019 4:54 pm : link for a guy already 30 and showing some signs of decline.

probably paves the way to a bigger WR Pep22 : 3/14/2019 4:55 pm : link in the mid rounds i.e. David Sils

saying he was "shit" is very silly Greg from LI : 3/14/2019 4:55 pm : link However, he pretty much duplicates Shep, only for much more money. A 31 year old receiver that averages about 10 yards per catch on a team that already has an established slot receiver and completely lacks a downfield threat....yeah, that's an odd signing.

I saw an end zone celebration in the highlights. Me first player.







(blink)







I'm guessing it was sarcasm grounded in people's whining about Beckham. I think?



Oh, phew. You never know around here! In comment 14337455 Greg from LI said:Oh, phew. You never know around here!

unbelievable SHO'NUFF : 3/14/2019 4:55 pm : link this shit can't get any worse. Tate is garbage.

Lol this is a pretty funny mattyblue : 3/14/2019 4:55 pm : link signing.

LOL In comment 14337470 NoGainDayne said:LOL

Slight overpay for a guy who has seen better days The_Boss : 3/14/2019 4:56 pm : link Weird signing but I guess it’s part of the “plan” to confuse everyone.

We're going with the revolutionary madeinstars : 3/14/2019 4:56 pm : link 4 slot receiver formation

. arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 4:57 pm : link We're not finished @ WR - if we don't draft or sign any big bodies to play outside, I'll be very surprised.



But - I know we need to go one move, by knee-jerk move here and go nuts over each one as if this is the final piece for the offseason.

Don't love age/$ but he still forced more missed tackles than any WR Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 4:57 pm : link last year and he is a gamer. I'm guessing it's really a 2 year deal all things considered, and as others have said he is instantly our best WR. He was the best WR on Detroit for the past few years and he was productive. Pretty sure he's also a good blocker.



A little bit of an awkward fit but as others have said this could mean they are willing to trade Shepard. Or play him/Engram outside more. Or just plan to have a bunch of interchangeable pieces.

was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.







That's inaccurate. He was good from 14-17. 4 straight seasons of 90 catches and over a thousand yards.



My fault... Didn't crack 1000 in 2015... But he's been solid since 2014. Last year he got traded mid-season and the Eagles didn't know how to use him. I firmly believe PS can get the most out of him. In comment 14337458 Tim in Eternal Blue said:My fault... Didn't crack 1000 in 2015... But he's been solid since 2014. Last year he got traded mid-season and the Eagles didn't know how to use him. I firmly believe PS can get the most out of him.

don't love this GMEN27 : 3/14/2019 4:57 pm : link but tate isn't a bad player, our best WR on the roster for sure.

KWALL ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 4:57 pm : link you said Golden Tate is a declining player. There is actually zero evidence of that statement. He had one of his best seasons in 2017.

Good move... Strip-Sack : 3/14/2019 4:57 pm : link who really gives a rats ass about the money.....JFC, it's not like they're giving him AB money...always liked him as a WR and he's definitely a positive move for the team.

Solid, certainly not spectacular receiver. I want to see the contract Ira : 3/14/2019 4:57 pm : link details.

This pickup doesn’t make any sense?? prdave73 : 3/14/2019 4:58 pm : link I really just don’t get what this Franchise is doing anymore?? Golden Tate is a good WR, but not for that type of money and if they are rebuilding?! Golden Tate is no spring chicken, he is nearing the end of his career?! It just doesn’t make sense. Why invest in this player? I don’t like this signing imo.

We don't "need" WRs KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 4:58 pm : link We need defensive players. We just dropped a big chunk that should be going to some young talent on defense. Not a limited 30+ year WR.

This is comical Justlurking : 3/14/2019 4:58 pm : link DG is a fucking train wreck. What is the plan?????

But - I know we need to go one move, by knee-jerk move here and go nuts over each one as if this is the final piece for the offseason.



There simply doesn't seem to be much in the way of coherence or reason to these moves. It's not just BBI loose cannons saying that, it's most of the football world saying it. In comment 14337491 arcarsenal said:There simply doesn't seem to be much in the way of coherence or reason to these moves. It's not just BBI loose cannons saying that, it's most of the football world saying it.

They might add that downfield threat in the draft. I think the Giants are going WR with either the 17th overall pick or their 2nd or 3rd rounder. In comment 14337477 Greg from LI said:They might add that downfield threat in the draft. I think the Giants are going WR with either the 17th overall pick or their 2nd or 3rd rounder.

Tate is a better player ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 4:59 pm : link than Shepard. They aren't the same player.

Signing is fine... Really : 3/14/2019 4:59 pm : link But where are we going? Is this a sign we’re going QB at 6?





Who the hell taught you math? He had 74 receptions last year and a salary of $7 million.



As to his stats:



2018 - 74/795

2017 - 92/1,003



I'd hardly call those (especially 2017) "shit"

In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:Who the hell taught you math? He had 74 receptions last year and a salary of $7 million.As to his stats:2018 - 74/7952017 - 92/1,003I'd hardly call those (especially 2017) "shit"

We don't need receivers, KWALL? Is that so? Greg from LI : 3/14/2019 4:59 pm : link I agree with you that the signing is a curious move, but they absolutely do need receivers. Shep is a #3 and the rest of the WRs on the roster are nonentities.

First 4 games of the year - 7 catches per game, 97 yards per game.

Last 11 games of the year - 4 catches per game, 37 yards per game.



Now maybe part of that was going to a new system in Philly mid-year, but that's very concerning.



It’s going to Philly and a new system. The Lions moved him due to salary cap issues, not because of his talent . Their passing game was not the same when he left. In comment 14337460 kash94 said:It’s going to Philly and a new system. The Lions moved him due to salary cap issues, not because of his talent . Their passing game was not the same when he left.

This has been one of the most confusing offseasons I've ever seen Anakim : 3/14/2019 5:00 pm : link from any team. I really have no clue what we're doing. I can't even fathom. What the hell is the plan exactly?

Age and $ are one thing Strahan91 : 3/14/2019 5:00 pm : link but it seems like a lot of people here know nothing about Golden Tate. He’s a very good player who was badly misused in Philly and never quite integrated into the offense. He was on pace for another big year with Detroit before the deal.

The confusion isn't because Tate sucks Mike from Ohio : 3/14/2019 5:00 pm : link The confusion is because our two best receivers both play the slot. Shepard has shown he is not effective on the outside, and signing a 30 year old slot receiver to play a new position seems like an odd choice.



It's not a bad move so much as it is a confusing move.

I was worried for a second that he wasn't going to like this move.







LOL



Somebody's got to counter balance the negativity. This is Saquons team now with a revamped OL and a system that relies on PA. DG doesnt ascribe to the basketball on grass analogy of Marc Ross.



Tate isnt OBJ but he is a reliable performer and isnt some scrap heap guy (like a bunch of the guys we trotted out in the secondary last year). In comment 14337483 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Somebody's got to counter balance the negativity. This is Saquons team now with a revamped OL and a system that relies on PA. DG doesnt ascribe to the basketball on grass analogy of Marc Ross.Tate isnt OBJ but he is a reliable performer and isnt some scrap heap guy (like a bunch of the guys we trotted out in the secondary last year).

Wow Tate and Beckham will be quite the dual threat Blue Dream : 3/14/2019 5:00 pm : link Oh wait.....

They're both slot guys, though In comment 14337510 ryanmkeane said:They're both slot guys, though

Look mdthedream : 3/14/2019 5:00 pm : link we don't know what the draft will bring. If the Giants draft say Metcalf at 17 it makes more sense. We really are short another WR.Tate is a good get but give it time to short out.

He’s bigfrank612 : 3/14/2019 5:01 pm : link Getting paid less than funchess and Williams. Let that sink in. Who cares about the money! Less than $10mil a season. Ppl have to catch the ball.

im speechless. This team has no direction. They want to compete while rebuilding. SO throw $$$ at an aging declining slot WR when we already have one whos younger in Shep??



All to give it one more shot with Eli? This is insanity..3 straight years of this sh*t. In comment 14337469 Anakim said:im speechless. This team has no direction. They want to compete while rebuilding. SO throw $$$ at an aging declining slot WR when we already have one whos younger in Shep??All to give it one more shot with Eli? This is insanity..3 straight years of this sh*t.

+1.. Backup lineman get 9m a season lately, get over it. This is a good signing for a few years, has zero impact on Shepard (who is an excellent blocker, but his hands are not great, neither is his separation). In comment 14337429 Big Blue '56 said:+1.. Backup lineman get 9m a season lately, get over it. This is a good signing for a few years, has zero impact on Shepard (who is an excellent blocker, but his hands are not great, neither is his separation).

We don't need WR's? Shepard has proven that he isn't a #1 receive. Before this signing Corey Coleman and Jawill Davis were the #2 and #3 WR's. We had the worst WR core in football. How is that not a need? In comment 14337502 KWALL2 said:We don't need WR's? Shepard has proven that he isn't a #1 receive. Before this signing Corey Coleman and Jawill Davis were the #2 and #3 WR's. We had the worst WR core in football. How is that not a need?

It's too bad we didn't trade NoGainDayne : 3/14/2019 5:01 pm : link Beckham and pursue this all slot receiver strategy sooner. We could have gotten Beasley and Crowder too.



Oh you see a shotgun 4WR formation with Barkley in the backfield. JUST KIDDING. He's going split out inside the inside receiver!! What will you do with all this slot?? WHAT???





meh Matt in SGS : 3/14/2019 5:01 pm : link never been really blown away by him. I'm sure he'll be fine, but he's forever going to be the "guy who followed Odell".

I would mdthedream : 3/14/2019 5:01 pm : link rather have Tate over Hogan so I am glad.

Tate was averaging 6 catches ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 5:01 pm : link a game before he got traded to Philly. If he stays with Detroit the whole year he has 90+ catches and you guys would be saying nice signing! Relax.

The defense needs to be fixed mostly through draft Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 5:01 pm : link offense has a semblance of a core (Barkley/Engram/Shepard/now decent OL) and is/was a few pieces away from being solid (like Tate, or Daryl Williams - who I'll bet had a similar sized contract offer in front of him yesterday).



Defense needs a core and you can't get core pieces in FA. Just doesn't work.



They'd do well to add at least 1 pass rusher through FA, but the defense will be fixed if they successfully add 2-3 core players in the draft.

than Shepard. They aren't the same player.







They're both slot guys, though



Come on buddy, let it play out. Much left in FA and most importantly 12 picks in the draft In comment 14337524 Anakim said:Come on buddy, let it play out. Much left in FA and most importantly 12 picks in the draft

Hahaha In comment 14337492 Greg from LI said:Hahaha

Maybe Shep sees the writing on the wall Anakim : 3/14/2019 5:02 pm : link .

We're not finished @ WR - if we don't draft or sign any big bodies to play outside, I'll be very surprised.



But - I know we need to go one move, by knee-jerk move here and go nuts over each one as if this is the final piece for the offseason.







There simply doesn't seem to be much in the way of coherence or reason to these moves. It's not just BBI loose cannons saying that, it's most of the football world saying it.



Most of the football world consists of ESPN talking heads and people with no clue.



Do we really care what fucking Field Yates thinks about what's going on here? I don't.



Maybe they're going to move Shepard. Who knows. It's just frustrating that every thread has to have 100 sarcastic comments about how no one in the org knows what they're doing.



People can hate the signing - I don't care - but the nonstop, over and over complaining over every single thing is just exhausting to sift through and actually converse over sometimes.



The Giants are just in a place right now where anything they do is going to be put under a microscope and be questioned.



I didn't want the "go for it with Eli" thing to happen again here this year, but this is what we're getting, so.. they better have more coming and knock this draft out of the fucking park. In comment 14337504 Greg from LI said:Most of the football world consists of ESPN talking heads and people with no clue.Do we really care what fucking Field Yates thinks about what's going on here? I don't.Maybe they're going to move Shepard. Who knows. It's just frustrating that every thread has to have 100 sarcastic comments about how no one in the org knows what they're doing.People can hate the signing - I don't care - but the nonstop, over and over complaining over every single thing is just exhausting to sift through and actually converse over sometimes.The Giants are just in a place right now where anything they do is going to be put under a microscope and be questioned.I didn't want the "go for it with Eli" thing to happen again here this year, but this is what we're getting, so.. they better have more coming and knock this draft out of the fucking park.

Really Jon in NYC : 3/14/2019 5:02 pm : link not sure how people are shitting themselves. 23 mil is not a large guarantee over 4 years, nor is a 10 mil hit. He's a very productive player and never gets hurt.

Tate blocks downfield too. Csonka : 3/14/2019 5:02 pm : link Love that for Barkley.

than Shepard. They aren't the same player.







They're both slot guys, though







Come on buddy, let it play out. Much left in FA and most importantly 12 picks in the draft



I understand, but I don't see the point of having two guys who excel in the slot. We need outside receivers. In comment 14337535 Big Blue '56 said:I understand, but I don't see the point of having two guys who excel in the slot. We need outside receivers.

was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.







Who the hell taught you math? He had 74 receptions last year and a salary of $7 million.



As to his stats:



2018 - 74/795

2017 - 92/1,003



I'd hardly call those (especially 2017) "shit"



Had a 1000 yd season and 92 receptions. Not the perfect complement to Shep but they can still work plenty well together in the right system. In comment 14337512 speedywheels said:Had a 1000 yd season and 92 receptions. Not the perfect complement to Shep but they can still work plenty well together in the right system.

The big day from yesterday jtgiants : 3/14/2019 5:03 pm : link Is happening today. Love Tate

Joking aside though, any of the pro signing people NoGainDayne : 3/14/2019 5:03 pm : link isn't this a little confusing to you that we just spent all these resources upgrading the line but we could have one of the very worst receiver blocking teams? Harder to bust those runs if you have SS or Tate on the outside against a larger CB.

Yup In comment 14337541 Csonka said:Yup

The Toyota Camry is a nice little car. j_rud : 3/14/2019 5:03 pm : link Reliable if not flashy, does the little things well. The 19 is actually kinda sharp, and it can surprise you sometimes at 203 hp. Not a bad car at all.



But I ain't putting two of them in my driveway.

Quote:





than Shepard. They aren't the same player.







They're both slot guys, though







Come on buddy, let it play out. Much left in FA and most importantly 12 picks in the draft







I understand, but I don't see the point of having two guys who excel in the slot. We need outside receivers.



Perhaps they’re looking to move SS before his contract ends? Too early to know at this point In comment 14337542 Anakim said:Perhaps they’re looking to move SS before his contract ends? Too early to know at this point

Whatever WR they would bring in is going to be considered... No Where Man : 3/14/2019 5:04 pm : link OBJ's replacement. Maybe they did not want that to fall on the shoulders of a younger player or a rookie? A veteran like Tate can deal with that better. Just saying.....

Missed it XBRONX : 3/14/2019 5:05 pm : link who was the Patriots big down field threat?

Some fans act like the money is coming out of their bank account. In comment 14337497 Strip-Sack said:Some fans act like the money is coming out of their bank account.

23 million Guarantee doesn't Amtoft : 3/14/2019 5:05 pm : link mean anything until we see his signing bonus. Just most likely means he will be here for two years as they are both probably guaranteed. do the cut cost will be two forth of the signing bonus. Not a big deal and he was regarded as one of if not the best WR on the market. Nothing will make some of you happy.

This from PFF article in Feb on undervalued Fantasy Players gogiants : 3/14/2019 5:05 pm : link Quote: Much like Wilson, Tate is a lot better than most think, and for similar statistical reasons. Over the past six seasons, among all wide receivers with at least 50 targets, Tate has ranked fourth, third, second, 10th, fourth, and first in yards after the catch per reception. Over the past eight seasons, among all wide receivers with at least 50 targets, Tate has ranked second, third, third, second, fourth, first, first, and first in missed tackles forced per reception. In PPR points, Tate has finished 28th, 12th, 17th, 23rd, and 11th among wide receivers over the past five seasons. I’m willing to chalk 2018 up as an outlier and bet Tate’s next team gets more out of him than Philadelphia did.

- ( Link - ( New Window

If Tate is the "BIG MOVE" then LOL. Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2019 5:05 pm : link I don't mind the signing outside of the fact that it kind of conflicts with having Sterling here. But if this is the 'big move', then wow..

Tate is actually known for his good blocking. In comment 14337548 NoGainDayne said:Tate is actually known for his good blocking.

If you assume Jon in NYC : 3/14/2019 5:06 pm : link that they wouldn't be signing Tate if they still had Odell, you can add him to the trade equation. Plus another 10 mil per year.

What are we doing? 90.Cal : 3/14/2019 5:06 pm : link I'm convinced we don't have a clue right now. Wow. Worst start to an off-season I can recall. Laughing stock of the league.

Good point In comment 14337554 No Where Man said:Good point

But I ain't putting two of them in my driveway.



Thank you!!! In comment 14337551 j_rud said:Thank you!!!

You guys aren't seeing the big picture - sure he's redundant jcn56 : 3/14/2019 5:07 pm : link in comparison to Shepard - but Gettleman plans to trade Shepard to the Browns for their punter and a 4th round pick.

No Greg KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 5:07 pm : link We need defensive players, pass rushers, and guys who can play in space.



We have Barkley and he will be the center of the offense. Improve the OL? We made a good move there. Still more to do. Get some young size/speed at WR and not a fading slot guy who won't help Barkley at all. He doens't make the team a tougher matchup.



We should have spent that money on bigger priorities especially defense. Our front 7 may be the worst in the NFL right now. Our pass rusher is the worst in the league and we're signing this guy? Terrible.

isn't this a little confusing to you that we just spent all these resources upgrading the line but we could have one of the very worst receiver blocking teams? Harder to bust those runs if you have SS or Tate on the outside against a larger CB.





Tate is actually known for his good blocking.



So is Shepard - there's highlight reels of the guy flying down field and blowing people up. He was a catalyst on several big Barkley runs or a guy who provided a key block in the process.



But - the hysterics are more important. In comment 14337561 ryanmkeane said:So is Shepard - there's highlight reels of the guy flying down field and blowing people up. He was a catalyst on several big Barkley runs or a guy who provided a key block in the process.But - the hysterics are more important.

... Dodge : 3/14/2019 5:08 pm : link We have a billion dollars in cap space next year. I think we'll be fine.

XBRONX hit it on the head Eli2020 : 3/14/2019 5:08 pm : link We are literally transforming into the New England Patriots.

sounds like the Patriots were after him too. rasbutant : 3/14/2019 5:08 pm : link



We are also hearing the sun is hot. The Patriots brought in Maurice Harris and Bruce Ellington for visits on Thursday, but Tate is simply on a different level than those two. With Tate seemingly encountering a colder than expected market, the Patriots could end up getting the 30-year-old at a bargain.



- ( NFL Network reports the Patriots are interested in free agent Golden Tate.We are also hearing the sun is hot. The Patriots brought in Maurice Harris and Bruce Ellington for visits on Thursday, but Tate is simply on a different level than those two. With Tate seemingly encountering a colder than expected market, the Patriots could end up getting the 30-year-old at a bargain. Link - ( New Window

Puke greek13 : 3/14/2019 5:08 pm : link So now we signed the guy that screwed his quarterback’s wife according to the rumors

We have Barkley and he will be the center of the offense. Improve the OL? We made a good move there. Still more to do. Get some young size/speed at WR and not a fading slot guy who won't help Barkley at all. He doens't make the team a tougher matchup.



We should have spent that money on bigger priorities especially defense. Our front 7 may be the worst in the NFL right now. Our pass rusher is the worst in the league and we're signing this guy? Terrible.



They can take an outside guy in the draft.



I expect Remmers to be next, then hopefully Golden, a CB and another Safety. In comment 14337571 KWALL2 said:They can take an outside guy in the draft.I expect Remmers to be next, then hopefully Golden, a CB and another Safety.

A couple interesting stats on Golden Tate from 2017 Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/14/2019 5:10 pm : link #1 in the league in YAC with 617

#1 in catch rate.



60% of snaps in the slot. So he can play outside.



This team has been absolutely plagued with drops. Don't have that problem with Golden Tate.

isn't this a little confusing to you that we just spent all these resources upgrading the line but we could have one of the very worst receiver blocking teams? Harder to bust those runs if you have SS or Tate on the outside against a larger CB.





Tate is actually known for his good blocking.



Ok based on what? When we talk about linemen blocking it's all about size and arm length but let's not apply that same logic to receivers?



Also he might do better against slot corners yes but the point is one of SS or Tate is going to have to go on the outside now. They are our top 2 receivers to so conceivably they could both be outside to maximize our passing game. In comment 14337561 ryanmkeane said:Ok based on what? When we talk about linemen blocking it's all about size and arm length but let's not apply that same logic to receivers?Also he might do better against slot corners yes but the point is one of SS or Tate is going to have to go on the outside now. They are our top 2 receivers to so conceivably they could both be outside to maximize our passing game.

I'm alright with this. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2019 5:11 pm : link Not absurd $ & he is a gamer.

RE: XBRONX hit it on the head SHO'NUFF : 3/14/2019 5:11 pm : link

Quote: We are literally transforming into the New England Patriots.



more like the Browns In comment 14337574 Eli2020 said:more like the Browns

Huh? I'm not a huge fan of the move (for the redundancy, Tate is a decent receiver) but both of those guys are known as solid, high effort blockers. In comment 14337548 NoGainDayne said:Huh? I'm not a huge fan of the move (for the redundancy, Tate is a decent receiver) but both of those guys are known as solid, high effort blockers.

We are literally transforming into the New England Patriots.







more like the Browns



The Browns of 2 years ago? In comment 14337591 SHO'NUFF said:The Browns of 2 years ago?

Quote:





than Shepard. They aren't the same player.







They're both slot guys, though







Come on buddy, let it play out. Much left in FA and most importantly 12 picks in the draft







I understand, but I don't see the point of having two guys who excel in the slot. We need outside receivers.







Perhaps they’re looking to move SS before his contract ends? Too early to know at this point



Could be. Gettleman seems to be scrubbing every single fingerprint of Jerry Reese's from this team. In comment 14337553 Big Blue '56 said:Could be. Gettleman seems to be scrubbing every single fingerprint of Jerry Reese's from this team.

isn't this a little confusing to you that we just spent all these resources upgrading the line but we could have one of the very worst receiver blocking teams? Harder to bust those runs if you have SS or Tate on the outside against a larger CB.





Tate is actually known for his good blocking.







Ok based on what? When we talk about linemen blocking it's all about size and arm length but let's not apply that same logic to receivers?



Also he might do better against slot corners yes but the point is one of SS or Tate is going to have to go on the outside now. They are our top 2 receivers to so conceivably they could both be outside to maximize our passing game.

Hines Ward was one of the best blocking WR's ever and he is about the same size as Tate. In comment 14337586 NoGainDayne said:Hines Ward was one of the best blocking WR's ever and he is about the same size as Tate.

Not a fan Mike in NY : 3/14/2019 5:13 pm : link But I need to see the contract details to say for sure. If the guaranteed money is mostly the salaries for this year and next year I do not mind it as much as if it was due to large signing bonus that makes it difficult to cut.

. arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 5:13 pm : link DK Metcalf may well be on the board @ 17. Guy is 6'5", 230+ and a freak. His production isn't there @ the college level but most of it was cut short because of a neck injury. He has all pro ability.

If the Pats got Golden Tate BBelle21 : 3/14/2019 5:14 pm : link The reaction, I have a feeling, would have been very different. It would be celebrated and envied if Tate went to the Pats. With the Giants, it’s “WTH” or “Meh” lol

40% of his snaps outside? KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 5:14 pm : link I don't believe that. Where do you see those numbers.



Id bet it was more like 10%. hes a slot guy. only time hes playing outside is if injuries force him out there.

Golden Tate is a guy who caught 90 balls the two years before last` Essex : 3/14/2019 5:14 pm : link 76 between Detroit and Philly last year. He can play the outside or the inside and so could Shepard. You can use them in multiple formations. When the Pats had Amendola and Edelman did anyone say their roster construction was off? Not really seeing the critique of this deal. He catches balls, he lessens the OBJ loss. I think he will surprise a lot of people. I like the move.

We need defensive players, pass rushers, and guys who can play in space.



We have Barkley and he will be the center of the offense. Improve the OL? We made a good move there. Still more to do. Get some young size/speed at WR and not a fading slot guy who won't help Barkley at all. He doens't make the team a tougher matchup.



We should have spent that money on bigger priorities especially defense. Our front 7 may be the worst in the NFL right now. Our pass rusher is the worst in the league and we're signing this guy? Terrible.







They can take an outside guy in the draft.



I expect Remmers to be next, then hopefully Golden, a CB and another Safety.



Yea, let’s do that. Sign irresponsible contracts and blow our shot at a top QB in 2020 by putting bandaids on this mess. This team is a joke. In comment 14337579 Jon in NYC said:Yea, let’s do that. Sign irresponsible contracts and blow our shot at a top QB in 2020 by putting bandaids on this mess. This team is a joke.

Gives us more stability Simms11 : 3/14/2019 5:15 pm : link a solid veteran starter at WR. Still looking at WRs in the draft too however.

Adam Humphries rasbutant : 3/14/2019 5:15 pm : link got less money and less G. He is 26yrs old.

I don't want Metcalf. He wreaks of workout warrior but his teammate AJ Brown could be an option. In comment 14337612 arcarsenal said:I don't want Metcalf. He wreaks of workout warrior but his teammate AJ Brown could be an option.

We need defensive players, pass rushers, and guys who can play in space.



We have Barkley and he will be the center of the offense. Improve the OL? We made a good move there. Still more to do. Get some young size/speed at WR and not a fading slot guy who won't help Barkley at all. He doens't make the team a tougher matchup.



We should have spent that money on bigger priorities especially defense. Our front 7 may be the worst in the NFL right now. Our pass rusher is the worst in the league and we're signing this guy? Terrible.







They can take an outside guy in the draft.



I expect Remmers to be next, then hopefully Golden, a CB and another Safety.







Yea, let’s do that. Sign irresponsible contracts and blow our shot at a top QB in 2020 by putting bandaids on this mess. This team is a joke.



Show me the irresponsible contract. If you think 4 years 40 mil for Tate is too much you just don't have a grasp on the market. In comment 14337618 Giants38 said:Show me the irresponsible contract. If you think 4 years 40 mil for Tate is too much you just don't have a grasp on the market.

Id bet it was more like 10%. hes a slot guy. only time hes playing outside is if injuries force him out there.

2016 76% of his snaps were outside.

The last two years 24% were on the outside.

He can play both and do it well. You can mix him up with Shep. Are they explosive? No, but I think with Engram, Shep, Tate, and Saquon (who is explosive) that is not a terrible skill position set. As I said, this is a good move. In comment 14337615 KWALL2 said:2016 76% of his snaps were outside.The last two years 24% were on the outside.He can play both and do it well. You can mix him up with Shep. Are they explosive? No, but I think with Engram, Shep, Tate, and Saquon (who is explosive) that is not a terrible skill position set. As I said, this is a good move.

Blah Rflairr : 3/14/2019 5:16 pm : link He’s very good at replacing the Giants good players with lesser ones.

This makes no sense AdamBrag : 3/14/2019 5:17 pm : link Both Shepard and Tate are significantly more effective in the slot.





My guess... AdamBrag : 3/14/2019 5:17 pm : link is that Gettleman is trying to load the team with possession receivers so that Eli can check down as much as possible.

And what exactly are you looking for here? Running this thing back with Eli? Until when exactly. Glad you’re happy. In comment 14337545 jtgiants said:And what exactly are you looking for here? Running this thing back with Eli? Until when exactly. Glad you’re happy.

David Boston Jr. As Fats has said, he's going to have a calf muscle explode in the middle of a game In comment 14337612 arcarsenal said:David Boston Jr. As Fats has said, he's going to have a calf muscle explode in the middle of a game

sheppard GMEN27 : 3/14/2019 5:18 pm : link is a free agent next year right? how much is he going to ask for? he might want more than $10M, this signing might be in anticipation of losing sheppard.

the more I think about it.. bluepepper : 3/14/2019 5:18 pm : link I think the people talking about moving Shepard may be right. It would be consistent with what Gettleman's been doing. He almost certainly is not crazy about re-signing him. And remember Shep was on the boat.

What the fuck does Gettleman think his plan is? Oscar : 3/14/2019 5:19 pm : link None of this is in any way consistent or makes any sense. The team is now a punchline in the league. Can only imagine what’s next.

RE: What are we doing? Justlurking : 3/14/2019 5:19 pm : link

Quote: I'm convinced we don't have a clue right now. Wow. Worst start to an off-season I can recall. Laughing stock of the league.



We should probably not have hired a 70 year old who doesn’t believe in analytics, positional value or asset management. In comment 14337565 90.Cal said:We should probably not have hired a 70 year old who doesn’t believe in analytics, positional value or asset management.

DK Metcalf may well be on the board @ 17. Guy is 6'5", 230+ and a freak. His production isn't there @ the college level but most of it was cut short because of a neck injury. He has all pro ability.







David Boston Jr. As Fats has said, he's going to have a calf muscle explode in the middle of a game



Boston was really fucking good before he roided himself out and became a hot air balloon. In comment 14337641 Greg from LI said:Boston was really fucking good before he roided himself out and became a hot air balloon.

This was it?? Jesus...



(not against you, jt) In comment 14337545 jtgiants said:This was it?? Jesus...(not against you, jt)

Nothing DG does makes much sense. What I suspect is going to happen is he’s gonna band aid this thing enough to have us win 6 games next year instead of 2-4, which probably is needed to get at the top QB’s in April of 2020. In comment 14337636 AdamBrag said:Nothing DG does makes much sense. What I suspect is going to happen is he’s gonna band aid this thing enough to have us win 6 games next year instead of 2-4, which probably is needed to get at the top QB’s in April of 2020.

The Giants are in big shit with this clown as GM. In comment 14337606 Mike in NY said:The Giants are in big shit with this clown as GM.

not a fan of this move GiantsFan84 : 3/14/2019 5:21 pm : link others have said it, but this is a bad fit. he is not a downfield burner. he is entirely redundant of SS and even EE. we have no outside receivers. he is not a bad player and it's not an awful contract, he is just a bad fit. i also worry about him getting really old really fast



this signing only makes sense if SS is gone after this year or if we have plans to trade SS. otherwise i just don't get it

Pump up that completion %! In comment 14337638 AdamBrag said:Pump up that completion %!

Comparing the Pats to this dumpster fire is “WTH”, “meh” and “LOL”



You do realize this team has made the playoffs once since 2011 and the Pats have won 3 Super Bowls in that time, right???? In comment 14337613 BBelle21 said:Comparing the Pats to this dumpster fire is “WTH”, “meh” and “LOL”You do realize this team has made the playoffs once since 2011 and the Pats have won 3 Super Bowls in that time, right????

If I were Shepard Mike from Ohio : 3/14/2019 5:21 pm : link I think I would not buy a house in the tri state area anytime soon. This seems to signal they don't need him back.



If there is any trade market for him I would be exploring that.

Tate Marty866b : 3/14/2019 5:22 pm : link Not a bad player but definitely on the decline. Receivers don't get better on the north side of 30.He's a slot guy and I believe we have one already,no? WTF is Gettleman doing? I understand rebuilding but signing 30+ year old receivers is not rebuilding IMO. Gettleman had one pretty good draft but every other move he has done makes me believe he has little idea of what he is doing. After we suck again next year, I hope he is gone!

Its a bad move. This guy isn't worth these numbers.



He's an OK #3 but Id rather go with a young guy and cheap option as a #3.



Agreed. Way too much for an aging receiver, even though he is still productive. In comment 14337430 KWALL2 said:Agreed. Way too much for an aging receiver, even though he is still productive.

Tim KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 5:23 pm : link Great site. But you aren't reading that stat correctly.

anyway, I don't think this is a bad signing exactly Greg from LI : 3/14/2019 5:23 pm : link But it has become clear that Mr. Magoo really thinks he's putting together a contender this year. Talk about delusional.

Well, we had Peyton Hillis, so... In comment 14337577 greek13 said:Well, we had Peyton Hillis, so...

Tate is a good signing Sammo85 : 3/14/2019 5:24 pm : link He’s a veteran and solid mentor. He’ll be a good example for Barkley and any WR we draft. I think he’ll also be a help to Engram.



He will be productive too for at least a couple seasons.





If there is any trade market for him I would be exploring that.



My guess? They are In comment 14337662 Mike from Ohio said:My guess? They are

Solid, durable, tough, productive, useful blocker in the run game ChaChing : 3/14/2019 5:24 pm : link can be used on end-arounds and has return value. The $ numbers always look higher to me than I expect, but he's not a day 1 signing, is a solid vet & there's versatility. Also probably a more old-school professional type in the locker room



I get the 2 slots question but have never understood why scheme & play design can't adjust to solid players. Doesn't it mean we have 2 tougher, short-yardage, shifty, interior WRs? Can they not be used on the same play at times, when not spelling each other? Not all coaches could, but you'd hope a good coach can use value. (I'd also ask if Diggs & Thielen were known as smaller, slot type WRs, if so Shurmur did ok with that)



In the fav BB comp, he gets 2 athletic TEs and not only makes the O heavy 2 TE sets but also decides to use one as an RB out the backfield. Or more applicable Edelman / Amendola as mentioned above. I don't think 2 slot WRs would be even that exotic or unusual

Some of these ridiculous negative posters are surely trolls. In comment 14337666 Jints in Carolina said:Some of these ridiculous negative posters are surely trolls.

I’m convinced the plan is to win just enough games to guarantee we can’t replace Eli with a top pick In comment 14337676 Greg from LI said:I’m convinced the plan is to win just enough games to guarantee we can’t replace Eli with a top pick

NFL Next Gen Stats Go Terps : 3/14/2019 5:25 pm : link 2016 Beckham - Yards after Catch: 5.2, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.6

2018 Shepard - Yards after Catch: 5.1, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.7



2018 Tate - Yards after Catch: 5.8, Expected Yards after Catch: 5.0



Golden Tate was a running back in high school; he's very good with the ball in his hands. He's a better player than Shepard.



I wonder if they either change Shepard's role to the X receiver role, or trade him.

Not to be THAT guy Anakim : 3/14/2019 5:27 pm : link But what are we looking at comp. pick wise? Can we still get a third?



And I guess the Eagles will get a good pick from this. Barf.

.





Some of these ridiculous negative posters are surely trolls.



And I’m convinced some of these ridiculous homers enjoy terrible football and losing to the fucking Eagles every game In comment 14337684 flycatcher said:And I’m convinced some of these ridiculous homers enjoy terrible football and losing to the fucking Eagles every game

Tate was outside 12% of the time last year (rotowire) KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 5:27 pm : link

"Tate ran 79 percent of his routes from the slot and drew an average depth of target of 6.7 yards, which ranked 49th of 51 wide receivers to see at least 75 targets."



Everything in the slot.



Everything short.





- ( In 2017..."Tate ran 79 percent of his routes from the slot and drew an average depth of target of 6.7 yards, which ranked 49th of 51 wide receivers to see at least 75 targets."Everything in the slot.Everything short. Link - ( New Window

Interesting move Carson53 : 3/14/2019 5:27 pm : link I know the Pats were interested, think that got the contract up a bit in GTD. money. They now have two

slot receivers now. Tate will need to play more on the

outside, SS is not as good on the outside.

Maybe AcidTest : 3/14/2019 5:28 pm : link they plan on trading Shepard before the trade deadline once the season starts.

.





Some of these ridiculous negative posters are surely trolls.







And I’m convinced some of these ridiculous homers enjoy terrible football and losing to the fucking Eagles every game



+1. In comment 14337698 Justlurking said:+1.

23 guaranteed







Oh fuck that's bad.



Lol. I’m shocked. In comment 14337361 Default said:Lol. I’m shocked.

"Tate ran 79 percent of his routes from the slot and drew an average depth of target of 6.7 yards, which ranked 49th of 51 wide receivers to see at least 75 targets."



Everything in the slot.



Everything short.

Link - ( New Window )



LOL. The offense is going to be bundled together. We don't need no stinking outside receivers! Put everyone close together. In comment 14337700 KWALL2 said:LOL. The offense is going to be bundled together. We don't need no stinking outside receivers! Put everyone close together.

And he comes out of the backfeild too KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 5:29 pm : link On the Outside? 12-15% of the time.

"Tate ran 79 percent of his routes from the slot and drew an average depth of target of 6.7 yards, which ranked 49th of 51 wide receivers to see at least 75 targets."



Everything in the slot.



Everything short.

Link - ( New Window ) .



Wow, that's all, thought it was more than that. In comment 14337700 KWALL2 said:Wow, that's all, thought it was more than that.

Does anyone know malslayer : 3/14/2019 5:29 pm : link If he is a good blocking wr?

Terps KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 5:30 pm : link I'll take Shep over Tate going forward the next 3 years.

2018 Shepard - Yards after Catch: 5.1, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.7



2018 Tate - Yards after Catch: 5.8, Expected Yards after Catch: 5.0



Golden Tate was a running back in high school; he's very good with the ball in his hands. He's a better player than Shepard.



I wonder if they either change Shepard's role to the X receiver role, or trade him.



I agree - he is a better player than Shepard. I can't believe I am seeing the opposite in this thread. In comment 14337687 Go Terps said:I agree - he is a better player than Shepard. I can't believe I am seeing the opposite in this thread.

these comparisons to the pats need to stop GiantsFan84 : 3/14/2019 5:30 pm : link they make players better than they are. they fit their scheme to their players. they have the best coach and maybe QB in history. no offensive player leaves the pats and becomes a better player. please don't compare anything we do or could do with what the pats do

Weren't the Pats in on Tate? USAF NYG Fan : 3/14/2019 5:30 pm : link I think this should dispel beliefs that no player wants to sign here now.?

In 2017...

"Tate ran 79 percent of his routes from the slot and drew an average depth of target of 6.7 yards, which ranked 49th of 51 wide receivers to see at least 75 targets."



Everything in the slot.



Everything short.

Link - ( New Window )







LOL. The offense is going to be bundled together. We don't need no stinking outside receivers! Put everyone close together.



Bunch formation right. EE out to the left. Haha. In comment 14337711 Anakim said:Bunch formation right. EE out to the left. Haha.

I think we trade Shep EJJ : 3/14/2019 5:31 pm : link He was on the famed boat trip, He and Beckum are tight plus he started acting out on the sideline last year ala OBJ. He also had several drops.

DG will continue to blow this thing up!

Well, one way of looking at it... bw in dc : 3/14/2019 5:31 pm : link is Tate should be able to provide good intel on the Philly O.



Eli is going to need a dependable, between the hashes safety blanket. Tate brings that and YAC. Very durable and a good, tough body.





I'm not saying this is the case, but it easily could be the case that the Giants offered significantly more money. In comment 14337722 USAF NYG Fan said:I'm not saying this is the case, but it easily could be the case that the Giants offered significantly more money.

I doubt they were offering him 23 million guaranteed, considering they usually know what they're doing. In comment 14337722 USAF NYG Fan said:I doubt they were offering him 23 million guaranteed, considering they usually know what they're doing.

2018 Shepard - Yards after Catch: 5.1, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.7



2018 Tate - Yards after Catch: 5.8, Expected Yards after Catch: 5.0



Golden Tate was a running back in high school; he's very good with the ball in his hands. He's a better player than Shepard.



I wonder if they either change Shepard's role to the X receiver role, or trade him.



That's cool. He's also going to be 31 next season, so for how much longer will he be better than Shepard? In comment 14337687 Go Terps said:That's cool. He's also going to be 31 next season, so for how much longer will he be better than Shepard?

KWALL Go Terps : 3/14/2019 5:33 pm : link I want to see the contract breakdown on Spotrac. Let's see if Tate will even be here three years.



Even if we didn't sign Tate, Shepard was unlikely to be here past this season. There might be a chance he gets traded for a 4th rounder or something.

It would fit within his MO of moving out good players and replacing them with someone worse. In comment 14337644 bluepepper said:It would fit within his MO of moving out good players and replacing them with someone worse.

Greg Go Terps : 3/14/2019 5:34 pm : link He only has to be better than him this year. Shepard wasn't going to be with the Giants in 2020.

jcn ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 5:34 pm : link Tate is a better player than Shepard.

Tate Jon in NYC : 3/14/2019 5:34 pm : link and Shepard don't have nearly as much to do with each other as you're all making it seem. They will play at the same time.

Both Shepard and Tate are significantly more effective in the slot.









Nothing DG does makes much sense. What I suspect is going to happen is he’s gonna band aid this thing enough to have us win 6 games next year instead of 2-4, which probably is needed to get at the top QB’s in April of 2020.



And that is why I call him DSG. He’s Dave Shitbag Gettleman, and he’s ruining the franchise In comment 14337653 The_Boss said:And that is why I call him DSG. He’s Dave Shitbag Gettleman, and he’s ruining the franchise

Sweet rebuild hitdog42 : 3/14/2019 5:35 pm : link Paying that much guaranteed money for a JAG at this stage age 30. Awesome plan-



I like it idiotsavant : 3/14/2019 5:36 pm : link BC weay be moving towards the batshit over the top all defense draft.



Specifically, two great, and different defensive linesmen, at least two very different types of linebackers', all top of draft, maybe still a free safety.



And...ok... If not in free agency, the center.



This is the year for this.

2018 Shepard - Yards after Catch: 5.1, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.7



2018 Tate - Yards after Catch: 5.8, Expected Yards after Catch: 5.0



Golden Tate was a running back in high school; he's very good with the ball in his hands. He's a better player than Shepard.



I wonder if they either change Shepard's role to the X receiver role, or trade him.

I can see Shep successfully converting to X or Y - he's skilled enough at route running and his work ethic is outstanding. In comment 14337687 Go Terps said:I can see Shep successfully converting to X or Y - he's skilled enough at route running and his work ethic is outstanding.

2016 Beckham - Yards after Catch: 5.2, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.6

2018 Shepard - Yards after Catch: 5.1, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.7



2018 Tate - Yards after Catch: 5.8, Expected Yards after Catch: 5.0



Golden Tate was a running back in high school; he's very good with the ball in his hands. He's a better player than Shepard.



I wonder if they either change Shepard's role to the X receiver role, or trade him.







I agree - he is a better player than Shepard. I can't believe I am seeing the opposite in this thread.



Dan Duggan just tweeted that if Golden Tate is worth 9, "the price for Shepard will only be higher"; so its not only on here. I think it is absurd, Golden Tate is durable guy with great hands, he reminds me of Bolden. We are luck to have him and yes, I am quite sure that in this league where the short passing has become a staple that you can run an offense wit Shepard and Tate. I think Gettleman has been awful, but I really don't understand the criticism of this move. In comment 14337720 arcarsenal said:Dan Duggan just tweeted that if Golden Tate is worth 9, "the price for Shepard will only be higher"; so its not only on here. I think it is absurd, Golden Tate is durable guy with great hands, he reminds me of Bolden. We are luck to have him and yes, I am quite sure that in this league where the short passing has become a staple that you can run an offense wit Shepard and Tate. I think Gettleman has been awful, but I really don't understand the criticism of this move.

And by batshit I mean excellent. idiotsavant : 3/14/2019 5:37 pm : link .

In what fucking universe is he a JAG. Before the trade he was on pace for his third consecutive 90 catch 1k yard season. It's like I'm taking fucking crazy pills. In comment 14337750 hitdog42 said:In what fucking universe is he a JAG. Before the trade he was on pace for his third consecutive 90 catch 1k yard season. It's like I'm taking fucking crazy pills.

Yeah, holy moly - some of these comments you'd think it's literally not possible to have both guys on the field together.



My first reaction was that the two are a bit redundant - but, that doesn't mean you can't deploy both guys or have it work.



Tate isn't Cole fucking Beasley. In comment 14337748 Jon in NYC said:Yeah, holy moly - some of these comments you'd think it's literally not possible to have both guys on the field together.My first reaction was that the two are a bit redundant - but, that doesn't mean you can't deploy both guys or have it work.Tate isn't Cole fucking Beasley.

Interesting highlight reel... Dan in the Springs : 3/14/2019 5:37 pm : link thanks for posting that. Did anyone notice on the catch & run TD vs. the Browns that it was Peppers who caught him at the goal line? Go back and see that Peppers was blitzing on the play and was closest to Stafford when the ball was released, then turned upfield and was the only defender who had pursued to the end. I liked seeing this.



I love how everyone goes on about how the best in the business (BB in NE) takes players who love the sport and make plays and designs a system to fit what they do well, then criticizes the Giants for a move for a guy who doesn't fit their "system" of NOT having two slot receivers on the field at the same time.



The Giants look to have done their homework on this. Obviously he's no OBJ, but the WR corps just got a lot better today.



Again, time will tell whether this is a winning move or not - not the mob on BBI.

Love the constant XBRONX : 3/14/2019 5:37 pm : link whining about comp picks. Who gives a shit?

Here's an idea... bw in dc : 3/14/2019 5:38 pm : link Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.



Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.



But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...





Exactly Tate can be a 2 .... shep can go into the slot we draft WR this yr and next early. EE has 4.4 speed we can make it work for a season or 2. In comment 14337462 Jay on the Island said:Exactly Tate can be a 2 .... shep can go into the slot we draft WR this yr and next early. EE has 4.4 speed we can make it work for a season or 2.

Another guy over 30.



A GM with no plan at all. In comment 14337750 hitdog42 said:Another guy over 30.A GM with no plan at all.

Quote:





2016 Beckham - Yards after Catch: 5.2, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.6

2018 Shepard - Yards after Catch: 5.1, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.7



2018 Tate - Yards after Catch: 5.8, Expected Yards after Catch: 5.0



Golden Tate was a running back in high school; he's very good with the ball in his hands. He's a better player than Shepard.



I wonder if they either change Shepard's role to the X receiver role, or trade him.







I agree - he is a better player than Shepard. I can't believe I am seeing the opposite in this thread.







Dan Duggan just tweeted that if Golden Tate is worth 9, "the price for Shepard will only be higher"; so its not only on here. I think it is absurd, Golden Tate is durable guy with great hands, he reminds me of Bolden. We are luck to have him and yes, I am quite sure that in this league where the short passing has become a staple that you can run an offense wit Shepard and Tate. I think Gettleman has been awful, but I really don't understand the criticism of this move.



It's possible Duggan is right by way of Shepard being younger and likely still ascending a bit.



But right now, Tate is the better player of the two.



Maybe Shepard will be here with him, maybe he won't be.



I am quite sure we aren't going to stop here @ WR and go into the year with this exact group. I expect a bigger body to be added one way or another. In comment 14337755 Essex said:It's possible Duggan is right by way of Shepard being younger and likely still ascending a bit.But right now, Tate is the better player of the two.Maybe Shepard will be here with him, maybe he won't be.I am quite sure we aren't going to stop here @ WR and go into the year with this exact group. I expect a bigger body to be added one way or another.

Appreciate you weighing in, even if it is a bucket of cold water...you don't see much left in Tate's tank? In comment 14337750 hitdog42 said:Appreciate you weighing in, even if it is a bucket of cold water...you don't see much left in Tate's tank?

Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.



But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...





Fuck! Fuck! Fuck! I absolutely loathe agreeing with you.. In comment 14337761 bw in dc said:Fuck! Fuck! Fuck! I absolutely loathe agreeing with you..

Possibly good type for this system idiotsavant : 3/14/2019 5:39 pm : link Play action, intermediate routes, turn and run counter side style

WTF is the “plan” around here? Dave in PA : 3/14/2019 5:40 pm : link Just tank for crying out loud. Do it twice for all I care and get Lawrence.

Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.



But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...





He has some of that Steve Smith Napoleon Complex in him - I love it. In comment 14337761 bw in dc said:He has some of that Steve Smith Napoleon Complex in him - I love it.

Nobody ever said we were rebuilding.



-DG In comment 14337750 hitdog42 said:Nobody ever said we were rebuilding.-DG

and Shepard don't have nearly as much to do with each other as you're all making it seem. They will play at the same time.







Yeah, holy moly - some of these comments you'd think it's literally not possible to have both guys on the field together.



My first reaction was that the two are a bit redundant - but, that doesn't mean you can't deploy both guys or have it work.



Tate isn't Cole fucking Beasley.



Right. Pats were able to get Edelman and Amendola on the field together. This so called "problem" cab be solved.



What's next? You can't have two TEs on the field simultaneously?



In comment 14337758 arcarsenal said:Right. Pats were able to get Edelman and Amendola on the field together. This so called "problem" cab be solved.What's next? You can't have two TEs on the field simultaneously?

How about a nickname of Taint ? DaveW2 : 3/14/2019 5:41 pm : link Taint OBJ, taint Shep.

Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.



But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...





Because you are an Eli apologist that doesn’t want a rebuild either. This is just another terrible move in a sea of them.



Please, please, no more fun. This front office’s idea of fun is not good. In comment 14337761 bw in dc said:Because you are an Eli apologist that doesn’t want a rebuild either. This is just another terrible move in a sea of them.Please, please, no more fun. This front office’s idea of fun is not good.

Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.



Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.



But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...









Because you are an Eli apologist that doesn’t want a rebuild either. This is just another terrible move in a sea of them.



Please, please, no more fun. This front office’s idea of fun is not good.



Gahahahahahaha



You think bw is an Eli APOLOGIST?!?!? In comment 14337782 Giants38 said:GahahahahahahaYou think bw is an Eli APOLOGIST?!?!?

Quote:





and Shepard don't have nearly as much to do with each other as you're all making it seem. They will play at the same time.







Yeah, holy moly - some of these comments you'd think it's literally not possible to have both guys on the field together.



My first reaction was that the two are a bit redundant - but, that doesn't mean you can't deploy both guys or have it work.



Tate isn't Cole fucking Beasley.







Right. Pats were able to get Edelman and Amendola on the field together. This so called "problem" cab be solved.



What's next? You can't have two TEs on the field simultaneously?





They have a QB named Brady and an innovative offensive mind. We do not. I know you love Eli, but stop it. In comment 14337777 bw in dc said:They have a QB named Brady and an innovative offensive mind. We do not. I know you love Eli, but stop it.

He’s one mittenedman : 3/14/2019 5:44 pm : link of the best run blocking WRs in the game.

Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.



Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.



But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...









Fuck! Fuck! Fuck! I absolutely loathe agreeing with you..



Wait a minute... didn't you ridicule Tate as nothing special when the Eagles signed him? In comment 14337770 Big Blue '56 said:Wait a minute... didn't you ridicule Tate as nothing special when the Eagles signed him?

Tate stretch234 : 3/14/2019 5:45 pm : link He can still play and how ever you divide it up they will have a good 2 and 3. I don't know where people think players are going to sign these low end deals just because Fans want. How much should he have gotten



Now need someone who can run deep on the outside consistently.





Quote:





and Shepard don't have nearly as much to do with each other as you're all making it seem. They will play at the same time.







Yeah, holy moly - some of these comments you'd think it's literally not possible to have both guys on the field together.



My first reaction was that the two are a bit redundant - but, that doesn't mean you can't deploy both guys or have it work.



Tate isn't Cole fucking Beasley.







Right. Pats were able to get Edelman and Amendola on the field together. This so called "problem" cab be solved.



What's next? You can't have two TEs on the field simultaneously?





exactly, I would rather have two talented guys that do the same thing than two not talented guys that do different things. Last season, the Eagles had three slot receivers when they went on their run (Tate, Matthews, and Agholor). If you think we can't work with Golden Tate then I don't know what to say. Maybe watch more NFL games? In comment 14337777 bw in dc said:exactly, I would rather have two talented guys that do the same thing than two not talented guys that do different things. Last season, the Eagles had three slot receivers when they went on their run (Tate, Matthews, and Agholor). If you think we can't work with Golden Tate then I don't know what to say. Maybe watch more NFL games?

as diver_down Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2019 5:46 pm : : 3/14/2019 5:46 pm : link and I speculated earlier today, we wouldn't be surprised if Shepard is on the market.

Quote: He was on the famed boat trip, He and Beckum are tight plus he started acting out on the sideline last year ala OBJ. He also had several drops.

DG will continue to blow this thing up!



Haha Wasn’t Shep also the holder of the leash? In comment 14337727 EJJ said:Haha Wasn’t Shep also the holder of the leash?

RE: Tate arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 5:47 pm : link

Quote: He can still play and how ever you divide it up they will have a good 2 and 3. I don't know where people think players are going to sign these low end deals just because Fans want. How much should he have gotten



Now need someone who can run deep on the outside consistently.





Coleman can run flys and keep the top of the defense loose.



But we definitely still need some physicality out there. I want a guy who can bully some smaller DB's on the outside and be a RZ target. In comment 14337789 stretch234 said:Coleman can run flys and keep the top of the defense loose.But we definitely still need some physicality out there. I want a guy who can bully some smaller DB's on the outside and be a RZ target.

I think the 3 toughest WRs in football are dep026 : 3/14/2019 5:47 pm : link tate

baldwin

edelman



Tate is a little long in the tooth, but he is a tough SOB who will fit in well here.

RE: as diver_down Essex : 3/14/2019 5:47 pm : link

Quote: and I speculated earlier today, we wouldn't be surprised if Shepard is on the market.



that's fine if he is, but I don't think he has to be. In comment 14337793 Eric from BBI said:that's fine if he is, but I don't think he has to be.

RE: RE: Here's an idea... santacruzom : 3/14/2019 5:48 pm : link

Quote:

Because you are an Eli apologist



I think you're either thinking of another poster, or thinking of another Eli, or not thinking at all. In comment 14337782 Giants38 said:I think you're either thinking of another poster, or thinking of another Eli, or not thinking at all.

Sigh Dodge : 3/14/2019 5:48 pm : link What's with the no plan comments. What would be the move here? If we had a plan is it so nothing? Sign specific players?



I don't get people. Y'all are dumb.

RE: RE: Tate adamg : 3/14/2019 5:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337789 stretch234 said:





Quote:





He can still play and how ever you divide it up they will have a good 2 and 3. I don't know where people think players are going to sign these low end deals just because Fans want. How much should he have gotten



Now need someone who can run deep on the outside consistently.









Coleman can run flys and keep the top of the defense loose.



But we definitely still need some physicality out there. I want a guy who can bully some smaller DB's on the outside and be a RZ target.



Crabtree? In comment 14337798 arcarsenal said:Crabtree?

RE: RE: Tate mrvax : 3/14/2019 5:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337789 stretch234 said:





Quote:





He can still play and how ever you divide it up they will have a good 2 and 3. I don't know where people think players are going to sign these low end deals just because Fans want. How much should he have gotten



Now need someone who can run deep on the outside consistently.









Coleman can run flys and keep the top of the defense loose.



But we definitely still need some physicality out there. I want a guy who can bully some smaller DB's on the outside and be a RZ target.



Hello, Plaxico? In comment 14337798 arcarsenal said:Hello, Plaxico?

RE: Mike Francesa NoPeanutz : 3/14/2019 5:48 pm : link

Quote: must've popped a celebratory Diet Coke - his love for Tate is near Andrew Luck level.

Noted Aim In comment 14337374 bceagle05 said:Noted Aim

RE: Love the constant mphbullet36 : 3/14/2019 5:49 pm : link

Quote: whining about comp picks. Who gives a shit?



yeah because thats just how the pats retool every year...but yeah who cares about those and that bad organization right? In comment 14337760 XBRONX said:yeah because thats just how the pats retool every year...but yeah who cares about those and that bad organization right?

Great blocker Giantimistic : 3/14/2019 5:49 pm : link We are creating a smart, run heavy team. I like players like this. This will be a mentally tough team.

RE: RE: RE: Tate arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 5:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337798 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 14337789 stretch234 said:





Quote:





He can still play and how ever you divide it up they will have a good 2 and 3. I don't know where people think players are going to sign these low end deals just because Fans want. How much should he have gotten



Now need someone who can run deep on the outside consistently.









Coleman can run flys and keep the top of the defense loose.



But we definitely still need some physicality out there. I want a guy who can bully some smaller DB's on the outside and be a RZ target.







Crabtree?



Prefer to go the draft route or maybe explore someone like Geronimo Allison since there's no pick attached to his tender level (UDFA) In comment 14337805 adamg said:Prefer to go the draft route or maybe explore someone like Geronimo Allison since there's no pick attached to his tender level (UDFA)

You guys are bunch of bitches!!! Four Aces : 3/14/2019 5:49 pm : link Antonio Brown is 30, Julio Jones is 30, AJ Green is 30... etc. Who fucking cares.... And Tate is a better WR and FOOTBALL player than Shepard. Shepard isn’t reliable. Tate is!!! This dude makes plays!

RE: as diver_down mphbullet36 : 3/14/2019 5:50 pm : link

Quote: and I speculated earlier today, we wouldn't be surprised if Shepard is on the market.



makes sense but we are replacing all our players with older players...seems like an odd rebuilding plan In comment 14337793 Eric from BBI said:makes sense but we are replacing all our players with older players...seems like an odd rebuilding plan

I mentioned on Tuesday that I believe DG will not keep Shepard ArlingtonMike : 3/14/2019 5:50 pm : link IMHO, he’s not worth 10M per year which similar players have commanded in FA. Giants will look to trade him now or before deadline.



They should be looking to deal any guy at the end of his contract. Not in DGs nature to sign them to a second contract.









RE: as diver_down Jim Bur(n)t : 3/14/2019 5:52 pm : link

Quote: and I speculated earlier today, we wouldn't be surprised if Shepard is on the market.



That would be something... DG is like Michael Corleone on the day of the baptism pitting hits on the Five Family Heads...

In comment 14337793 Eric from BBI said:That would be something... DG is like Michael Corleone on the day of the baptism pitting hits on the Five Family Heads...

RE: as diver_down montanagiant : 3/14/2019 5:52 pm : link

Quote: and I speculated earlier today, we wouldn't be surprised if Shepard is on the market.

I don't, I think we go for a big WR in the draft with the 2nd rd pick In comment 14337793 Eric from BBI said:I don't, I think we go for a big WR in the draft with the 2nd rd pick

Good darren in pdx : 3/14/2019 5:52 pm : link stopgap pick-up. I think they can make Shep and Tate work on the field at the same time. Hope they can get someone in the draft, they sure have enough picks.

mphbullet36 Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2019 5:54 pm : : 3/14/2019 5:54 pm : link You can look at this two different ways.



(1) They are in denial.



(2) They realize a guy like Shepard won't be around here when they do turn this around. Better to accumulate picks now and draft guys who will be entering their prime in 3-4 years.



I'm not predicting he will be traded...I just wouldn't be shocked. How close was Sterling to Beckham? What's his mindset right now?

Golden Tate is a good player ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 5:54 pm : link Signing Golden Tate for 4 years means you're trying to compete, so we're getting another run with Eli.



There's no plan here, spin it however you want there's no plan. Odell was a locker room cancer, but Tate got exiled from Seattle because of the possibility he slept with the QB's ex wife.



If you were going to sign Tate, why not keep Odell and use Tate's money on a corner back?

I wasnt 100% sold on the idea Mark from Jersey : 3/14/2019 5:54 pm : link the Giant's brass didnt have an idea what they were doing...until I just opened BBI.



A 2nd, old, fairly expensive slot receiver? I like Tate but this makes little sense to me and reeks of desperation following the OBJ deal.

You know who's favorite WR ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 5:55 pm : link is Golden Tate?



Mike Francesa.

RE: You know who's favorite WR montanagiant : 3/14/2019 5:55 pm : link

Quote: is Golden Tate?



Mike Francesa.

He loves him, thought the Jets should have grabbed him In comment 14337833 ajr2456 said:He loves him, thought the Jets should have grabbed him

RE: RE: RE: RE: Tate adamg : 3/14/2019 5:56 pm : link

Quote:

Prefer to go the draft route or maybe explore someone like Geronimo Allison since there's no pick attached to his tender level (UDFA)



Maybe Kelvin Harmon with the 37th pick? In comment 14337813 arcarsenal said:Maybe Kelvin Harmon with the 37th pick?

RE: You know who's favorite WR Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2019 5:56 pm : link

Quote: is Golden Tate?



Mike Francesa.



Well, that's not something that increases my confidence on this signing. In comment 14337833 ajr2456 said:Well, that's not something that increases my confidence on this signing.

RE: mphbullet36 mphbullet36 : 3/14/2019 5:57 pm : link

Quote: You can look at this two different ways.



(1) They are in denial.



(2) They realize a guy like Shepard won't be around here when they do turn this around. Better to accumulate picks now and draft guys who will be entering their prime in 3-4 years.



I'm not predicting he will be traded...I just wouldn't be shocked. How close was Sterling to Beckham? What's his mindset right now?



all fair points and im not opposed to moving Shep either. But you could have pieced together a WR corps for a team that wont win anymore that 6 games and not effect Collins compensatory pick as well. Since we don't have any FA worth signing Tate most likely will cancel out Collins. So its almost like we are trading a 3rd round pick for the right to sign tate.



Just go with you guys because I think they are in denial and want to give this another shot with Eli...which is pure lunacy at this point. In comment 14337828 Eric from BBI said:all fair points and im not opposed to moving Shep either. But you could have pieced together a WR corps for a team that wont win anymore that 6 games and not effect Collins compensatory pick as well. Since we don't have any FA worth signing Tate most likely will cancel out Collins. So its almost like we are trading a 3rd round pick for the right to sign tate.Just go with you guys because I think they are in denial and want to give this another shot with Eli...which is pure lunacy at this point.

RE: RE: mphbullet36 montanagiant : 3/14/2019 6:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337828 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





You can look at this two different ways.



(1) They are in denial.



(2) They realize a guy like Shepard won't be around here when they do turn this around. Better to accumulate picks now and draft guys who will be entering their prime in 3-4 years.



I'm not predicting he will be traded...I just wouldn't be shocked. How close was Sterling to Beckham? What's his mindset right now?







all fair points and im not opposed to moving Shep either. But you could have pieced together a WR corps for a team that wont win anymore that 6 games and not effect Collins compensatory pick as well. Since we don't have any FA worth signing Tate most likely will cancel out Collins. So its almost like we are trading a 3rd round pick for the right to sign tate.



Just go with you guys because I think they are in denial and want to give this another shot with Eli...which is pure lunacy at this point.

Tates signing cancelled out the 5th we had for Brown getting signed In comment 14337843 mphbullet36 said:Tates signing cancelled out the 5th we had for Brown getting signed

Yes I know he is great at getting downfield and lighting people NoGainDayne : 3/14/2019 6:01 pm : link up that aren’t expecting it, I’ve seen the highlights. Any evidence he is any better than a big bodied #1 blocking outside at the pint of attack which is what he is looking like on our roster as of now. No one out there right now in FA or the draft that I could see supplanting him as #1 this year. Unless you are talking about SS who I see as having a similar issue.



Tate is physical for sure but there are some more physical #1 CBS out there that I’d rather have a receiver outmuscle say cutting it outside in the red zone.



Two things I don’t like about this move #1 having either him or SS as our #1 and trying to field a competitive team with a nothing talent defense and a 38 year old QB.

Shurmurs offense in MIN featured 2+ slots (Diggs/Thielen/Rudolph) Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 6:01 pm : link so while Tate's skill set seems duplicative of Shepard's (and Engram's) Shurmur has run an offense moving guys around and getting big production from multiple players out of the slot.



Regardless of who plays QB it helps to have weapons. Tate for 2 years around 11.5m/per by guaranteed money seems like a fine move unless he literally goes over the hill quickly.



It's a deep WR draft, grab a deep threat with speed to compete with Coleman (and maybe Latimer) in camp. Let Engram, Shepard, Tate, Barkley work the middle of the field and keep the chains moving.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Tate arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 6:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337813 arcarsenal said:





Quote:







Prefer to go the draft route or maybe explore someone like Geronimo Allison since there's no pick attached to his tender level (UDFA)







Maybe Kelvin Harmon with the 37th pick?



Harmon has some things about him I don't love - but his physicality is evident. He will bully smaller corners and I like how he plays.



He's a little slow which is my worry. But he has a good shot to produce in the RZ. He was fantastic against Clemson.. so he didn't just eat up crappy opponents. In comment 14337839 adamg said:Harmon has some things about him I don't love - but his physicality is evident. He will bully smaller corners and I like how he plays.He's a little slow which is my worry. But he has a good shot to produce in the RZ. He was fantastic against Clemson.. so he didn't just eat up crappy opponents.

RE: RE: as diver_down Jim Bur(n)t : 3/14/2019 6:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337793 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





and I speculated earlier today, we wouldn't be surprised if Shepard is on the market.





I don't, I think we go for a big WR in the draft with the 2nd rd pick



I would love Riley Ridley... 2nd may be too high, but maybe we can move up in the 3rd... In comment 14337822 montanagiant said:I would love Riley Ridley... 2nd may be too high, but maybe we can move up in the 3rd...

Golden Tate Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:02 pm : link is a good WR. He was the best WR on the market and didn't go for crazy money. 4 years 37.5 is very good for a WR like him. You see Terrell Williams go for more, Humphries go for more, Crowder go for more, etc and he is better than them all. Why would anyone be upset with this?

Only a matter of time OBJ_AllDay : 3/14/2019 6:02 pm : link Before Dave pulls Amani toomer out of retirement with a $37 million dollar offer.

RE: Golden Tate Jon in NYC : 3/14/2019 6:03 pm : link

Quote: is a good WR. He was the best WR on the market and didn't go for crazy money. 4 years 37.5 is very good for a WR like him. You see Terrell Williams go for more, Humphries go for more, Crowder go for more, etc and he is better than them all. Why would anyone be upset with this?



People like to bitch and moan and complain In comment 14337856 Amtoft said:People like to bitch and moan and complain

Trade the vets for picks. Then sign Tate? This makes no sense Heisenberg : 3/14/2019 6:04 pm : link If we're rebuilding, why sign a 31 year old WR?

I have Photoguy : 3/14/2019 6:04 pm : link to laugh at this place. A lot.



Some of you guys need sedatives.

RE: You guys are bunch of bitches!!! Hsilwek92 : 3/14/2019 6:04 pm : link

Quote: Antonio Brown is 30, Julio Jones is 30, AJ Green is 30... etc. Who fucking cares.... And Tate is a better WR and FOOTBALL player than Shepard. Shepard isn’t reliable. Tate is!!! This dude makes plays!



Shepard isn’t reliable? JFC.



Guess we are at the point now where people will just post absolute bullshit nonsense to prove their dumbass fucking take. In comment 14337814 Four Aces said:Shepard isn’t reliable? JFC.Guess we are at the point now where people will just post absolute bullshit nonsense to prove their dumbass fucking take.

Nobody can lose a defender like Beckham can GeofromNJ : 3/14/2019 6:04 pm : link Tate is serviceable, but he's not a Beckham replacement.

RE: RE: Golden Tate ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 6:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337856 Amtoft said:





Quote:





is a good WR. He was the best WR on the market and didn't go for crazy money. 4 years 37.5 is very good for a WR like him. You see Terrell Williams go for more, Humphries go for more, Crowder go for more, etc and he is better than them all. Why would anyone be upset with this?







People like to bitch and moan and complain



What's having Golden Tate get you to 7 wins if you're lucky?



Blindly be in line with every move this team makes, let us know when you want to say we w're right. In comment 14337862 Jon in NYC said:What's having Golden Tate get you to 7 wins if you're lucky?Blindly be in line with every move this team makes, let us know when you want to say we w're right.

This means JINTin Adirondacks : 3/14/2019 6:05 pm : link Shepard will be a part of the Rosen trade and will give Rosen a steady vet receiver in Tate to get his legs underneath him.

Dan KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 6:06 pm : link Quote: The Giants look to have done their homework on this.



Where is an evidence of that?



or they did the right homework especially for a bottom of the league team?



Our talent level is at the bottom of the league with massive holes at critical spots. The move would have been to do the homework on younger NFL players and not overpay for this type of player/age/position.



$23 million guaranteed for a limited slot WR? I can't buy into that.

Where is an evidence of that?or they did the right homework especially for a bottom of the league team?Our talent level is at the bottom of the league with massive holes at critical spots. The move would have been to do the homework on younger NFL players and not overpay for this type of player/age/position.$23 million guaranteed for a limited slot WR? I can't buy into that.

RE: Shurmurs offense in MIN featured 2+ slots (Diggs/Thielen/Rudolph) ChaChing : 3/14/2019 6:06 pm : link

Quote: so while Tate's skill set seems duplicative of Shepard's (and Engram's) Shurmur has run an offense moving guys around and getting big production from multiple players out of the slot.



Regardless of who plays QB it helps to have weapons. Tate for 2 years around 11.5m/per by guaranteed money seems like a fine move unless he literally goes over the hill quickly.



It's a deep WR draft, grab a deep threat with speed to compete with Coleman (and maybe Latimer) in camp. Let Engram, Shepard, Tate, Barkley work the middle of the field and keep the chains moving.

Good post. I was just asking above if Diggs & Thielen were considered 2 slots for the same reason. That aside from the Amendola / Edelman comp if not Gronk / AH at TE (tho agreed, it's tough to 'do what NE does' tho I always think it's best to use the ideal as reference if not strive for it anyway)



And as you said if it's a deep WR draft, I heard we have picks... In comment 14337851 Eric on Li said:Good post. I was just asking above if Diggs & Thielen were considered 2 slots for the same reason. That aside from the Amendola / Edelman comp if not Gronk / AH at TE (tho agreed, it's tough to 'do what NE does' tho I always think it's best to use the ideal as reference if not strive for it anyway)And as you said if it's a deep WR draft, I heard we have picks...

RE: Nobody can lose a defender like Beckham can Essex : 3/14/2019 6:06 pm : link

Quote: Tate is serviceable, but he's not a Beckham replacement.

A guy who catches the ball 90 times a year can lose plenty of defenders In comment 14337872 GeofromNJ said:A guy who catches the ball 90 times a year can lose plenty of defenders

If they plan on moving Shepard Mike from Ohio : 3/14/2019 6:06 pm : link This move makes sense. Tate is still a good player and still has a few good years left in him. It is just odd that the first FA signing is a 30 year old WR.



I expect they will target an outside threat in rounds two or three in the draft.

RE: RE: RE: Golden Tate Jon in NYC : 3/14/2019 6:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337862 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 14337856 Amtoft said:





Quote:





is a good WR. He was the best WR on the market and didn't go for crazy money. 4 years 37.5 is very good for a WR like him. You see Terrell Williams go for more, Humphries go for more, Crowder go for more, etc and he is better than them all. Why would anyone be upset with this?







People like to bitch and moan and complain







What's having Golden Tate get you to 7 wins if you're lucky?



Blindly be in line with every move this team makes, let us know when you want to say we w're right.



There's a middle ground between a blind following and not being an idiot. In comment 14337874 ajr2456 said:There's a middle ground between a blind following and not being an idiot.

RE: Nobody can lose a defender like Beckham can arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 6:06 pm : link

Quote: Tate is serviceable, but he's not a Beckham replacement.



No one was going to be a "Beckham replacement" in this FA group. It doesn't exist. In comment 14337872 GeofromNJ said:No one was going to be a "Beckham replacement" in this FA group. It doesn't exist.

I'm not worried about redundancy widmerseyebrow : 3/14/2019 6:06 pm : link We need bodies. Tate and Shep can play a little outside, and given our depth chart at receiver (or Hockenson) is going to get the call in round 1 or 2.

RE: Nobody can lose a defender like Beckham can Jim Bur(n)t : 3/14/2019 6:07 pm : link

Quote: Tate is serviceable, but he's not a Beckham replacement.



Dude.. an OBJ talent is generational... No replacements suggested.. We do need good football players & leaders. I think Tate is that. In comment 14337872 GeofromNJ said:Dude.. an OBJ talent is generational... No replacements suggested.. We do need good football players & leaders. I think Tate is that.

RE: Great blocker Thegratefulhead : 3/14/2019 6:08 pm : link

Quote: We are creating a smart, run heavy team. I like players like this. This will be a mentally tough team. is this really true if it is it makes me a little happier. Berklry is a big play waiting to happen at running back and what you need big plays at running Packers receivers that enthusiastically block In comment 14337811 Giantimistic said:is this really true if it is it makes me a little happier. Berklry is a big play waiting to happen at running back and what you need big plays at running Packers receivers that enthusiastically block

RE: RE: Nobody can lose a defender like Beckham can ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 6:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337872 GeofromNJ said:





Quote:





Tate is serviceable, but he's not a Beckham replacement.







Dude.. an OBJ talent is generational... No replacements suggested.. We do need good football players & leaders. I think Tate is that.



He allegedly fucked his QB's ex wife. In comment 14337886 Jim Bur(n)t said:He allegedly fucked his QB's ex wife.

RE: I'm not worried about redundancy widmerseyebrow : 3/14/2019 6:08 pm : link

Quote: We need bodies. Tate and Shep can play a little outside, and given our depth chart at receiver (or Hockenson) is going to get the call in round 1 or 2.



"a" receiver (or Hockenson) In comment 14337883 widmerseyebrow said:"a" receiver (or Hockenson)

RE: RE: RE: Golden Tate Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337862 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





In comment 14337856 Amtoft said:





Quote:





is a good WR. He was the best WR on the market and didn't go for crazy money. 4 years 37.5 is very good for a WR like him. You see Terrell Williams go for more, Humphries go for more, Crowder go for more, etc and he is better than them all. Why would anyone be upset with this?







People like to bitch and moan and complain







What's having Golden Tate get you to 7 wins if you're lucky?



Blindly be in line with every move this team makes, let us know when you want to say we w're right.



you're an idiot. Who knows how many games we win. We still have more Free Agents, the Draft, possible trades, etc. Who knows about injuries, lucky or unlucky games, etc. How could any predict our record when we don't even have our full roster yet? In comment 14337874 ajr2456 said:you're an idiot. Who knows how many games we win. We still have more Free Agents, the Draft, possible trades, etc. Who knows about injuries, lucky or unlucky games, etc. How could any predict our record when we don't even have our full roster yet?

Anyone negative toward Tate is ignorant 5BowlsSoon : 3/14/2019 6:09 pm : link The dude is a player and he won’t bring unnecessary drama to our team either. He caught 90 or more four straight years from 2014-2017 and his YAC exceeds Odell. He is not as effective in the red zone and thus has less tds than Odell, but hopefully EE will rise up to be our big red zone beast.



Tate

Shepherd

EE

Coleman

Fowler



I’m down with these guys.

RE: RE: You know who's favorite WR SHO'NUFF : 3/14/2019 6:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337833 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





is Golden Tate?



Mike Francesa.







Well, that's not something that increases my confidence on this signing.



Mara forced this to appease Fracesca In comment 14337840 Dave in Hoboken said:Mara forced this to appease Fracesca

. arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 6:10 pm : link Really like Hockenson - I've seen a few people mention him. I want to build a tough football team from the inside out. More physicality, more willing blockers. Smash the shit out of lighter front 7's and let Barkley fly.

RE: RE: You guys are bunch of bitches!!! Four Aces : 3/14/2019 6:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337814 Four Aces said:





Quote:





Antonio Brown is 30, Julio Jones is 30, AJ Green is 30... etc. Who fucking cares.... And Tate is a better WR and FOOTBALL player than Shepard. Shepard isn’t reliable. Tate is!!! This dude makes plays!







Shepard isn’t reliable? JFC.



Guess we are at the point now where people will just post absolute bullshit nonsense to prove their dumbass fucking take.



Did you watch Shepard last year or did you check out on the season early? Dude dropped a number of balls on key downs and the end zone! In comment 14337866 Hsilwek92 said:Did you watch Shepard last year or did you check out on the season early? Dude dropped a number of balls on key downs and the end zone!

in comparison to the rest of the WR market Tates contract seems solid Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 6:11 pm : link he and Humphries are pretty similar players and I'd rather have the guy 5 years younger, but Tate has been more productive. Tyrell Williams is also a nice upside play, but again Tate has been the more productive, consistent, player. Whoever the QB is, it's a pretty safe bet Golden Tate is on the receiving end of 150 balls the next couple years.

Yeah KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 6:11 pm : link its ignorant to point out the issues of a bottom 5 team spending big money on a limited slot player past the age of 30.



We really need his 100+ ranked 6 yards per target average. Thats what a rebuilding team need because damn it "dude is a player"





RE: . ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 6:12 pm : link

Quote: Really like Hockenson - I've seen a few people mention him. I want to build a tough football team from the inside out. More physicality, more willing blockers. Smash the shit out of lighter front 7's and let Barkley fly.



Giant's are trying to revolutionize offense by keeping everything shorter than 15 yards and in between the hash marks. In comment 14337897 arcarsenal said:Giant's are trying to revolutionize offense by keeping everything shorter than 15 yards and in between the hash marks.

RE: Dan Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:13 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





The Giants look to have done their homework on this.







Where is an evidence of that?



or they did the right homework especially for a bottom of the league team?



Our talent level is at the bottom of the league with massive holes at critical spots. The move would have been to do the homework on younger NFL players and not overpay for this type of player/age/position.



$23 million guaranteed for a limited slot WR? I can't buy into that.



People are obsessed with "guaranteed" money... but the only thing that matters is the signing bonus. If most of the money is guaranteeing his first two years he wasn't going to be cut during his first two years anyways. In comment 14337876 KWALL2 said:People are obsessed with "guaranteed" money... but the only thing that matters is the signing bonus. If most of the money is guaranteeing his first two years he wasn't going to be cut during his first two years anyways.

This is about as stupid a signing as possible.. chuckydee9 : 3/14/2019 6:13 pm : link Tate isn't a number 1 WR.. he plays a position we already have (Slot WR) he is making too much money and isn't anything special.. where the fuck is the rebuilding.. save money.. this draft has better WR than Tate we can pick them up in the second/third round..

RE: RE: Here's an idea... bw in dc : 3/14/2019 6:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337761 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.



Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.



But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...









Because you are an Eli apologist that doesn’t want a rebuild either. This is just another terrible move in a sea of them.



Please, please, no more fun. This front office’s idea of fun is not good.



I'm called and accused of a lot of things around here. And some might be true.



But calling me an Eli apologist may be one of the all-time classics.



In comment 14337782 Giants38 said:I'm called and accused of a lot of things around here. And some might be true.But calling me an Eli apologist may be one of the all-time classics.

RE: Yeah micky : 3/14/2019 6:14 pm : link

Quote: its ignorant to point out the issues of a bottom 5 team spending big money on a limited slot player past the age of 30.



We really need his 100+ ranked 6 yards per target average. Thats what a rebuilding team need because damn it "dude is a player"





Ha yes In comment 14337903 KWALL2 said:Ha yes

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 6:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337897 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Really like Hockenson - I've seen a few people mention him. I want to build a tough football team from the inside out. More physicality, more willing blockers. Smash the shit out of lighter front 7's and let Barkley fly.







Giant's are trying to revolutionize offense by keeping everything shorter than 15 yards and in between the hash marks.



I'm pretty sure that's not what they're trying to do... nor do I think this is the final group of WR's we're going into the season with.



But, keep the hot takes comin! In comment 14337905 ajr2456 said:I'm pretty sure that's not what they're trying to do... nor do I think this is the final group of WR's we're going into the season with.But, keep the hot takes comin!

RE: RE: RE: Here's an idea... arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 6:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337782 Giants38 said:





Quote:





In comment 14337761 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.



Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.



But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...









Because you are an Eli apologist that doesn’t want a rebuild either. This is just another terrible move in a sea of them.



Please, please, no more fun. This front office’s idea of fun is not good.







I'm called and accused of a lot of things around here. And some might be true.



But calling me an Eli apologist may be one of the all-time classics.





I had to re-read that post 10 times over before I responded to it! In comment 14337913 bw in dc said:I had to re-read that post 10 times over before I responded to it!

RE: RE: RE: . ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 6:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337905 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 14337897 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Really like Hockenson - I've seen a few people mention him. I want to build a tough football team from the inside out. More physicality, more willing blockers. Smash the shit out of lighter front 7's and let Barkley fly.







Giant's are trying to revolutionize offense by keeping everything shorter than 15 yards and in between the hash marks.







I'm pretty sure that's not what they're trying to do... nor do I think this is the final group of WR's we're going into the season with.



But, keep the hot takes comin!



Maybe they'll give Hogan 4 years too! In comment 14337916 arcarsenal said:Maybe they'll give Hogan 4 years too!

RE: RE: Great blocker Giantimistic : 3/14/2019 6:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337811 Giantimistic said:





Quote:





We are creating a smart, run heavy team. I like players like this. This will be a mentally tough team.



Don’t think Shawn lee wants to see him again.

is this really true if it is it makes me a little happier. Berklry is a big play waiting to happen at running back and what you need big plays at running Packers receivers that enthusiastically block

- ( In comment 14337888 Thegratefulhead said: Link - ( New Window

RE: RE: RE: Here's an idea... dep026 : 3/14/2019 6:17 pm : link

Quote:

I'm called and accused of a lot of things around here. And some might be true.



But calling me an Eli apologist may be one of the all-time classics.





Even I laughed. But believe it or not - someone called me an Eli hater earlier in the year. In comment 14337913 bw in dc said:Even I laughed. But believe it or not - someone called me an Eli hater earlier in the year.

RE: KWALL is an anti-slotite.. ChaChing : 3/14/2019 6:19 pm : link

Quote: Landry and now tate.

In comment 14337923 bw in dc said:

Agree this is a stupid signing WillieYoung : 3/14/2019 6:21 pm : link Disagree there are better WR to be had in the third round of this draft. Dink and dunk doesn't help your running game. Vertical passes do! If this works DG is a genius. I wouldn't bet on it.

RE: Anyone negative toward Tate is ignorant Justlurking : 3/14/2019 6:22 pm : link

Quote: The dude is a player and he won’t bring unnecessary drama to our team either. He caught 90 or more four straight years from 2014-2017 and his YAC exceeds Odell. He is not as effective in the red zone and thus has less tds than Odell, but hopefully EE will rise up to be our big red zone beast.



Tate

Shepherd

EE

Coleman

Fowler



I’m down with these guys.



He fucked his QB’s wife and broke Percy Harvin’s face before the super bowl. But yeah, definitely much better character guy than odell In comment 14337894 5BowlsSoon said:He fucked his QB’s wife and broke Percy Harvin’s face before the super bowl. But yeah, definitely much better character guy than odell

RE: RE: You guys are bunch of bitches!!! mrvax : 3/14/2019 6:25 pm : link

Quote:

Shepard isn’t reliable? JFC.



Guess we are at the point now where people will just post absolute bullshit nonsense to prove their dumbass fucking take.



Shep had 1 or 2 balls go off his finger tips last year. In comment 14337866 Hsilwek92 said:Shep had 1 or 2 balls go off his finger tips last year.

RE: Agree this is a stupid signing Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:27 pm : link

Quote: Disagree there are better WR to be had in the third round of this draft. Dink and dunk doesn't help your running game. Vertical passes do! If this works DG is a genius. I wouldn't bet on it.



What about really good blocking WRs? Especially with a RB that busts open where one block can spring him. OBJ was not a blocker. In comment 14337938 WillieYoung said:What about really good blocking WRs? Especially with a RB that busts open where one block can spring him. OBJ was not a blocker.

There are an awful lot of whining shit heads on this board BlueHurricane : 3/14/2019 6:28 pm : link Its 3/14/19. Give it some time before you go full meltdown. We have 12 picks (4 premium) and over 4 months until training camp.



Happy we are bringing in real workmanlike professional football players. Shep, SB, EE and now Golden Tate with a real offensive line will be very serviceable.



Excited to see what else we do.

RE: There are an awful lot of whining shit heads on this board madeinstars : 3/14/2019 6:30 pm : link

Quote: Its 3/14/19. Give it some time before you go full meltdown. We have 12 picks (4 premium) and over 4 months until training camp.



Happy we are bringing in real workmanlike professional football players. Shep, SB, EE and now Golden Tate with a real offensive line will be very serviceable.



Excited to see what else we do.



Real workmanlike professional football players? Do you guys hear yourself talk sometimes? In comment 14337967 BlueHurricane said:Real workmanlike professional football players? Do you guys hear yourself talk sometimes?

Someone has to catch passes ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 6:30 pm : link if we didn't sign him, you guys would just bitch that Gettleman did nothing. Tate is a good player on a market value deal at WR, with the hopes he will be really productive for 2-3 years for us. What the hell is the problem with that?

4 years to a 31 y/o WR adambear : 3/14/2019 6:31 pm : link Directionless. Stupid. Desperate. Embarrassing.



These past 2 offseasons will go down in infamy.

RE: RE: There are an awful lot of whining shit heads on this board ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 6:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337967 BlueHurricane said:





Quote:





Its 3/14/19. Give it some time before you go full meltdown. We have 12 picks (4 premium) and over 4 months until training camp.



Happy we are bringing in real workmanlike professional football players. Shep, SB, EE and now Golden Tate with a real offensive line will be very serviceable.



Excited to see what else we do.







Real workmanlike professional football players? Do you guys hear yourself talk sometimes?



How'd they get a hold of Gettleman's notes? In comment 14337972 madeinstars said:How'd they get a hold of Gettleman's notes?

... BleedBlue : 3/14/2019 6:32 pm : link people freaking out. we have to be able to move the chains a little this season. he is a good player and we could prob use him for 2-3 years. he is also a vet guy who can lead some of the young guys we are going to have in that room...we will most likely draft an outside WR this year. i dont get why everyone is up in arms. we had to field a team this year....

right away Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:33 pm : link Tate is now our best WR. We had barely one WR in Sheppard who is very average and now we got someone much better. Is he OBJ no, but he by far better than what we had and for the best WR on the market to come in cheaper than Williams, Crowder, Funchess, Humphries, etc is great.

RE: Agree this is a stupid signing bw in dc : 3/14/2019 6:33 pm : link

Quote: Disagree there are better WR to be had in the third round of this draft. Dink and dunk doesn't help your running game. Vertical passes do! If this works DG is a genius. I wouldn't bet on it.



Actually this is a very deep draft of quality receivers. In comment 14337938 WillieYoung said:Actually this is a very deep draft of quality receivers.

RE: The guy rnargi : 3/14/2019 6:33 pm : link

Quote: was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.



Bingo In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:Bingo

adam ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 6:34 pm : link you know how NFL contracts work right? we can probably cut Tate after 2 seasons and be none the wiser.

RE: 4 years to a 31 y/o WR arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 6:34 pm : link

Quote: Directionless. Stupid. Desperate. Embarrassing.



These past 2 offseasons will go down in infamy.



These hysterical reactions sure will!



A lot of these threads will be fun to look back at a few years from now. In comment 14337979 adambear said:These hysterical reactions sure will!A lot of these threads will be fun to look back at a few years from now.

RE: 4 years to a 31 y/o WR Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:34 pm : link

Quote: Directionless. Stupid. Desperate. Embarrassing.



These past 2 offseasons will go down in infamy.



If you are going by age 30 year Tate is young that 31 one year Antonio Brown who just got like guaranteed forever for like 20 mil a year. I mean if you are just going by age. In comment 14337979 adambear said:If you are going by age 30 year Tate is young that 31 one year Antonio Brown who just got like guaranteed forever for like 20 mil a year. I mean if you are just going by age.

You guys do realize adambear : 3/14/2019 6:35 pm : link we traded away a HOF caliber player for 50 cents on the dollar to overpay an aging slot receiver?

RE: You guys do realize arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 6:36 pm : link

Quote: we traded away a HOF caliber player for 50 cents on the dollar to overpay an aging slot receiver?



Yes, thats exactly why we traded Beckham - so that we could pay Golden Tate. That was the plan all along. In comment 14337999 adambear said:Yes, thats exactly why we traded Beckham - so that we could pay Golden Tate. That was the plan all along.

RE: RE: The guy Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:





Quote:





was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.







Bingo



Bingo? That post was all kinds of wrong. Unless you think he was making 15 mil last year? Or that you think a 90+ catch 1000+ yard is shit? The only bingo that is, is when an old man yells bingo and then he realizes he didn't actually have it and every old people growns at him In comment 14337990 rnargi said:Bingo? That post was all kinds of wrong. Unless you think he was making 15 mil last year? Or that you think a 90+ catch 1000+ yard is shit? The only bingo that is, is when an old man yells bingo and then he realizes he didn't actually have it and every old people growns at him

RE: Giants are really breaking some new ground, though christian : 3/14/2019 6:37 pm : link

Quote: Rebuilding by getting older - a novel concept.



Lol, funny if it wasn't true. In comment 14337725 Greg from LI said:Lol, funny if it wasn't true.

RE: RE: The guy ChaChing : 3/14/2019 6:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:

Quote:

was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.





Bingo

Dont get this at all. If you're of the opinion he's about to completely decline due to age fine. But how is a WR who had 74+ reception (1 yr removed from 4 straight 90s) and 795+ yds (w/ 3 seasons 1000+) in the last 5 years had "2 shit seasons?" And been as durable as you can be. How is that shit? In comment 14337990 rnargi said:Dont get this at all. If you're of the opinion he's about to completely decline due to age fine. But how is a WR who had 74+ reception (1 yr removed from 4 straight 90s) and 795+ yds (w/ 3 seasons 1000+) in the last 5 years had "2 shit seasons?" And been as durable as you can be. How is that shit?

RE: You guys do realize madeinstars : 3/14/2019 6:38 pm : link

Quote: we traded away a HOF caliber player for 50 cents on the dollar to overpay an aging slot receiver?



Nah, but see, Tate is a real player. A hard-nosed no nonsense bring your lunch pail to work professional and team mate.



Never mind he got thrown out of Seattle for fucking his QB's wife and breaking his teammates face. In comment 14337999 adambear said:Nah, but see, Tate is a real player. A hard-nosed no nonsense bring your lunch pail to work professional and team mate.Never mind he got thrown out of Seattle for fucking his QB's wife and breaking his teammates face.

200k per reception? ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 6:39 pm : link what the fucking are you guys talking about. Tate made 6M last year. He caught 74 balls. And was on pace for 90+ before he was dealt to the Eagles.



This place is a shitshow.

the Eagles gave up a 3rd round pick for him 6 months ago Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 6:39 pm : link depending on how the contract is structured if we own all the guarantees he could be a very tradeable player over the next couple years. Or if he plays well, we could, you know, try to win football games while rebuilding the real way, through the draft.



or we can just not spend the money available under the cap and resign Bennie Fowler.

RE: 200k per reception? Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:41 pm : link

Quote: what the fucking are you guys talking about. Tate made 6M last year. He caught 74 balls. And was on pace for 90+ before he was dealt to the Eagles.



This place is a shitshow.



It is like idiot double down on more idiocy. Just throwing things out there. Golden Tate is 87 years old and didn't even play the last 100 years yet we are paying him 1 billion dollars. Next person... so right he was 90 years old and 2 billion is to much! In comment 14338009 ryanmkeane said:It is like idiot double down on more idiocy. Just throwing things out there. Golden Tate is 87 years old and didn't even play the last 100 years yet we are paying him 1 billion dollars. Next person... so right he was 90 years old and 2 billion is to much!

This seems to be a very good year to draft 2 solid WRs BlueLou'sBack : 3/14/2019 6:41 pm : link with our picks from 95 through 143. Lots of quality depth at WR. I wouldn't worry too much about bringing in Tate for a couple or more seasons.

and Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:42 pm : link now we got a second GOLDEN!

RE: RE: You guys do realize bw in dc : 3/14/2019 6:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337999 adambear said:





Quote:





we traded away a HOF caliber player for 50 cents on the dollar to overpay an aging slot receiver?







Nah, but see, Tate is a real player. A hard-nosed no nonsense bring your lunch pail to work professional and team mate.



Never mind he got thrown out of Seattle for fucking his QB's wife and breaking his teammates face.



I thought Harvin punched out Tate? In comment 14338008 madeinstars said:I thought Harvin punched out Tate?

RE: RE: RE: You guys do realize Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338008 madeinstars said:





Quote:





In comment 14337999 adambear said:





Quote:





we traded away a HOF caliber player for 50 cents on the dollar to overpay an aging slot receiver?







Nah, but see, Tate is a real player. A hard-nosed no nonsense bring your lunch pail to work professional and team mate.



Never mind he got thrown out of Seattle for fucking his QB's wife and breaking his teammates face.







I thought Harvin punched out Tate?



Facts don't matter anymore here. In comment 14338019 bw in dc said:Facts don't matter anymore here.

This doesn't really mean anything re: bc4life : 3/14/2019 6:47 pm : link Shepard. Does it?



Would you think a 31 year old wr is the replacement for a guy heading for his second contract.



Really like this signing. Very productive and mentally tough.

RE: the Eagles gave up a 3rd round pick for him 6 months ago ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 6:50 pm : link

Quote: depending on how the contract is structured if we own all the guarantees he could be a very tradeable player over the next couple years. Or if he plays well, we could, you know, try to win football games while rebuilding the real way, through the draft.



or we can just not spend the money available under the cap and resign Bennie Fowler.



The Steelers got a 3 and a 5 for a much better player in Antonio Brown. What’s a 33 year old Golden Tate going to fetch? In comment 14338010 Eric on Li said:The Steelers got a 3 and a 5 for a much better player in Antonio Brown. What’s a 33 year old Golden Tate going to fetch?

RE: RE: RE: RE: You guys do realize arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 6:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338019 bw in dc said:





Quote:





In comment 14338008 madeinstars said:





Quote:





In comment 14337999 adambear said:





Quote:





we traded away a HOF caliber player for 50 cents on the dollar to overpay an aging slot receiver?







Nah, but see, Tate is a real player. A hard-nosed no nonsense bring your lunch pail to work professional and team mate.



Never mind he got thrown out of Seattle for fucking his QB's wife and breaking his teammates face.







I thought Harvin punched out Tate?







Facts don't matter anymore here.



I actually laughed at this post... because it's sadly true. It's like people just make shit up and run with it until someone lets them know it's completely wrong. In comment 14338036 Amtoft said:I actually laughed at this post... because it's sadly true. It's like people just make shit up and run with it until someone lets them know it's completely wrong.

You're right madeinstars : 3/14/2019 6:57 pm : link I will apologize for being wrong on that count!

RE: RE: the Eagles gave up a 3rd round pick for him 6 months ago Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 6:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338010 Eric on Li said:





Quote:





depending on how the contract is structured if we own all the guarantees he could be a very tradeable player over the next couple years. Or if he plays well, we could, you know, try to win football games while rebuilding the real way, through the draft.



or we can just not spend the money available under the cap and resign Bennie Fowler.







The Steelers got a 3 and a 5 for a much better player in Antonio Brown. What’s a 33 year old Golden Tate going to fetch?



He's aged quicker than I expected. In comment 14338064 ajr2456 said:He's aged quicker than I expected.

I mean ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 6:58 pm : link I doubt Harvin punched him for no reason, but hey he hasn’t sat down with BBI arch nemesis Josina Anderson yet.

RE: RE: RE: the Eagles gave up a 3rd round pick for him 6 months ago ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 6:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338064 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 14338010 Eric on Li said:





Quote:





depending on how the contract is structured if we own all the guarantees he could be a very tradeable player over the next couple years. Or if he plays well, we could, you know, try to win football games while rebuilding the real way, through the draft.



or we can just not spend the money available under the cap and resign Bennie Fowler.







The Steelers got a 3 and a 5 for a much better player in Antonio Brown. What’s a 33 year old Golden Tate going to fetch?







He's aged quicker than I expected.



He’s 31 when the season starts, you said traceable over the next couple of years. What’s your point? In comment 14338103 Eric on Li said:He’s 31 when the season starts, you said traceable over the next couple of years. What’s your point?

He's a tough player allstarjim : 3/14/2019 7:00 pm : link I've seen plenty of him. He's not a strict slot guy. He's not going to be much of a deep threat outside, though. Right now I suppose that would be more Latimer's role, and then we see what we get from the draft. But he and Shep are great blocking WRs, so this is going to help Saquon break some long ones.

. arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 7:01 pm : link Latimer is a FA, Jim... we'd need to re-sign him.

RE: RE: RE: RE: the Eagles gave up a 3rd round pick for him 6 months ago Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 7:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338103 Eric on Li said:





Quote:





In comment 14338064 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 14338010 Eric on Li said:





Quote:





depending on how the contract is structured if we own all the guarantees he could be a very tradeable player over the next couple years. Or if he plays well, we could, you know, try to win football games while rebuilding the real way, through the draft.



or we can just not spend the money available under the cap and resign Bennie Fowler.







The Steelers got a 3 and a 5 for a much better player in Antonio Brown. What’s a 33 year old Golden Tate going to fetch?







He's aged quicker than I expected.







He’s 31 when the season starts, you said traceable over the next couple of years. What’s your point?



I suppose it's that 31 and 32 come before 33.



Either way I doubt Gettleman signed him just to trade him. In comment 14338111 ajr2456 said:I suppose it's that 31 and 32 come before 33.Either way I doubt Gettleman signed him just to trade him.

RE: Tate is a good signing Stan in LA : 3/14/2019 7:07 pm : link

Quote: He’s a veteran and solid mentor. He’ll be a good example for Barkley and any WR we draft. I think he’ll also be a help to Engram.



He will be productive too for at least a couple seasons.



Spot on. In comment 14337680 Sammo85 said:Spot on.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: the Eagles gave up a 3rd round pick for him 6 months ago ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 7:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338111 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 14338103 Eric on Li said:





Quote:





In comment 14338064 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 14338010 Eric on Li said:





Quote:





depending on how the contract is structured if we own all the guarantees he could be a very tradeable player over the next couple years. Or if he plays well, we could, you know, try to win football games while rebuilding the real way, through the draft.



or we can just not spend the money available under the cap and resign Bennie Fowler.







The Steelers got a 3 and a 5 for a much better player in Antonio Brown. What’s a 33 year old Golden Tate going to fetch?







He's aged quicker than I expected.







He’s 31 when the season starts, you said traceable over the next couple of years. What’s your point?







I suppose it's that 31 and 32 come before 33.



Either way I doubt Gettleman signed him just to trade him.



Well they aren't trading Golden Tate next year, so what does a 32 or 33 year old get you - since you want to be snide. In comment 14338136 Eric on Li said:Well they aren't trading Golden Tate next year, so what does a 32 or 33 year old get you - since you want to be snide.

RE: . allstarjim : 3/14/2019 7:09 pm : link

Quote: Latimer is a FA, Jim... we'd need to re-sign him.



For some reason I thought they had tendered him. I guess not. I'd like to see him back. In comment 14338129 arcarsenal said:For some reason I thought they had tendered him. I guess not. I'd like to see him back.

Suprise Lines of Scrimmage : 3/14/2019 7:09 pm : link This team is going to surprise many pundits this year. They are going to run the ball, stop the run and hit some big plays on play action with solid specials. Defense is going to be hungry, aggressive and I think Betcher is going to love coaching them and the players are going to lay it out for them with growing pains.



I was a little down on Shurmer early in the season. He kept them together, they got better and he is growing and understands NFC East football and the what made the Giants the Giants when they were good. Let's hope for the best and nice to see the GM and HC with a shared vision. Be patient, we are making progress.



This signing continues to show they want tough football players.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: the Eagles gave up a 3rd round pick for him 6 months ago Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 7:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338136 Eric on Li said:





Quote:





In comment 14338111 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 14338103 Eric on Li said:





Quote:





In comment 14338064 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 14338010 Eric on Li said:





Quote:





depending on how the contract is structured if we own all the guarantees he could be a very tradeable player over the next couple years. Or if he plays well, we could, you know, try to win football games while rebuilding the real way, through the draft.



or we can just not spend the money available under the cap and resign Bennie Fowler.







The Steelers got a 3 and a 5 for a much better player in Antonio Brown. What’s a 33 year old Golden Tate going to fetch?







He's aged quicker than I expected.







He’s 31 when the season starts, you said traceable over the next couple of years. What’s your point?







I suppose it's that 31 and 32 come before 33.



Either way I doubt Gettleman signed him just to trade him.







Well they aren't trading Golden Tate next year, so what does a 32 or 33 year old get you - since you want to be snide.



Who says they won't trade him this year? If they're willing to trade Beckham 6 months after signing him I'd imagine anyone is on the table if circumstances make sense.



If the team is as bad as everyone thinks I'd imagine all veterans will be available at the deadline just like this year. Both Goldens included. That's why I think there's value in spending money on veterans even if the team isn't going anywhere this year. You may be able to turn them into BJ Hill. Or Kevin Zeitler. Or a 3rd/4th/5th rd pick. Which was the point of the first post you snidely responded too. In comment 14338146 ajr2456 said:Who says they won't trade him this year? If they're willing to trade Beckham 6 months after signing him I'd imagine anyone is on the table if circumstances make sense.If the team is as bad as everyone thinks I'd imagine all veterans will be available at the deadline just like this year. Both Goldens included. That's why I think there's value in spending money on veterans even if the team isn't going anywhere this year. You may be able to turn them into BJ Hill. Or Kevin Zeitler. Or a 3rd/4th/5th rd pick. Which was the point of the first post you snidely responded too.

When's the next ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 7:16 pm : link Kool Aide drinking in East Rutherford

RE: When's the next Amtoft : 3/14/2019 7:17 pm : link

Quote: Kool Aide drinking in East Rutherford



what does it matter... you aren't invited. In comment 14338200 ajr2456 said:what does it matter... you aren't invited.

Because signing Golden Tate ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 7:19 pm : link to $23 million guaranteed makes absolute zero sense if you would trade him mid way through the year.



So you're going to choose to further rebuild during the year? Why not just sign a young cheaper guy who at least as upside?

RE: Because signing Golden Tate Amtoft : 3/14/2019 7:26 pm : link

Quote: to $23 million guaranteed makes absolute zero sense if you would trade him mid way through the year.



So you're going to choose to further rebuild during the year? Why not just sign a young cheaper guy who at least as upside?



he won't be getting traded for two years so stop it. In comment 14338219 ajr2456 said:he won't be getting traded for two years so stop it.

RE: RE: Because signing Golden Tate ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 7:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338219 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





to $23 million guaranteed makes absolute zero sense if you would trade him mid way through the year.



So you're going to choose to further rebuild during the year? Why not just sign a young cheaper guy who at least as upside?







he won't be getting traded for two years so stop it.



I wasn't the one who said that so... In comment 14338244 Amtoft said:I wasn't the one who said that so...

RE: Because signing Golden Tate Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 7:29 pm : link

Quote: to $23 million guaranteed makes absolute zero sense if you would trade him mid way through the year.



So you're going to choose to further rebuild during the year? Why not just sign a young cheaper guy who at least as upside?



They have (correctly) chosen to rebuild since the deadline last year. Unless they surprisingly compete this season I don't expect them to turn down draft picks for veterans if the opportunity arrises. If there were younger guys available who actually had more upside than golden tate, you can bet they wouldn't be cheaper. In comment 14338219 ajr2456 said:They have (correctly) chosen to rebuild since the deadline last year. Unless they surprisingly compete this season I don't expect them to turn down draft picks for veterans if the opportunity arrises. If there were younger guys available who actually had more upside than golden tate, you can bet they wouldn't be cheaper.

RE: When's the next arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 7:30 pm : link

Quote: Kool Aide drinking in East Rutherford



Do posts like this make you feel like you're blowing off steam or something? I don't really get it. It's the same sarcastic, everything sucks post in 500 different ways.



We get it - you don't like what they're doing.



If you have nothing else to add, maybe go pollute other threads instead. In comment 14338200 ajr2456 said:Do posts like this make you feel like you're blowing off steam or something? I don't really get it. It's the same sarcastic, everything sucks post in 500 different ways.We get it - you don't like what they're doing.If you have nothing else to add, maybe go pollute other threads instead.

think Tate signing bc4life : 3/14/2019 7:35 pm : link is very good for Shepard and hopefully Coleman. He's a football schoar, a real veteran leader of wr corps.

RE: Because signing Golden Tate bw in dc : 3/14/2019 7:36 pm : link

Quote: to $23 million guaranteed makes absolute zero sense if you would trade him mid way through the year.



So you're going to choose to further rebuild during the year? Why not just sign a young cheaper guy who at least as upside?



Okay, I’ll play. Who? In comment 14338219 ajr2456 said:Okay, I’ll play. Who?

RE: think Tate signing Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 7:39 pm : link

Quote: is very good for Shepard and hopefully Coleman. He's a football schoar, a real veteran leader of wr corps.



The best thing it does for Coleman (and Latimer if he comes back) is allows them to focus on downfield routes. Tate and Shepard can work the middle, Barkley too out of the backfield, Engram and Ellison down the seams.



Then let Coleman use his speed to take the top off the D. hopefully find an explosive rookie in the mid rounds too. In comment 14338279 bc4life said:The best thing it does for Coleman (and Latimer if he comes back) is allows them to focus on downfield routes. Tate and Shepard can work the middle, Barkley too out of the backfield, Engram and Ellison down the seams.Then let Coleman use his speed to take the top off the D. hopefully find an explosive rookie in the mid rounds too.

This is like joining a ESPN Fantasy Team league draft Jimmy Googs : 3/14/2019 7:40 pm : link and wanting to start over after a few rounds...

RE: This is like joining a ESPN Fantasy Team league draft Amtoft : 3/14/2019 7:44 pm : link

Quote: and wanting to start over after a few rounds...



wait you can do that? In comment 14338297 Jimmy Googs said:wait you can do that?

RE: RE: When's the next Brown Recluse : 3/14/2019 7:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338200 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





Kool Aide drinking in East Rutherford







Do posts like this make you feel like you're blowing off steam or something? I don't really get it. It's the same sarcastic, everything sucks post in 500 different ways.



We get it - you don't like what they're doing.



If you have nothing else to add, maybe go pollute other threads instead.



This is all he does. He did the same thing last offseason when the Giants hurt his feelings and didnt draft a QB. He must have been emotionslly scarred because he bitched about it endlessly. Apparently those wounds run deep. In comment 14338259 arcarsenal said:This is all he does. He did the same thing last offseason when the Giants hurt his feelings and didnt draft a QB. He must have been emotionslly scarred because he bitched about it endlessly. Apparently those wounds run deep.

RE: RE: This is like joining a ESPN Fantasy Team league draft Jimmy Googs : 3/14/2019 7:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338297 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





and wanting to start over after a few rounds...







wait you can do that?



Well, you just join the next league 5 minutes later and ignore that first team.



So in connection with the Giants, just start watching again in Sept 2020... In comment 14338310 Amtoft said:Well, you just join the next league 5 minutes later and ignore that first team.So in connection with the Giants, just start watching again in Sept 2020...

RE: RE: RE: You guys are bunch of bitches!!! Hsilwek92 : 3/14/2019 7:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337866 Hsilwek92 said:





Quote:







Shepard isn’t reliable? JFC.



Guess we are at the point now where people will just post absolute bullshit nonsense to prove their dumbass fucking take.







Shep had 1 or 2 balls go off his finger tips last year.



The hardly makes him ‘unreliable’



He caught 66 balls, had 800+ yards and 4 TDs last year.



So, again, it was an asinine, dumbass fucking statement. In comment 14337957 mrvax said:The hardly makes him ‘unreliable’He caught 66 balls, had 800+ yards and 4 TDs last year.So, again, it was an asinine, dumbass fucking statement.

RE: RE: Because signing Golden Tate ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 7:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338219 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





to $23 million guaranteed makes absolute zero sense if you would trade him mid way through the year.



So you're going to choose to further rebuild during the year? Why not just sign a young cheaper guy who at least as upside?







Okay, I’ll play. Who?



This was in response to Eric saying if they suck they can trade Tate, but I'll play.



Jamison Crowder, 25 more upside long term than Golden Tate

Adam Humpries, 26 more upside long term than Golden Tate



Both got less money and less guarantees and there is at least a chance one of those players could contribute at what will be considered a bargain when the Giants are ready to compete. Golden Tate won't be here when they are ready to compete. In comment 14338281 bw in dc said:This was in response to Eric saying if they suck they can trade Tate, but I'll play.Jamison Crowder, 25 more upside long term than Golden TateAdam Humpries, 26 more upside long term than Golden TateBoth got less money and less guarantees and there is at least a chance one of those players could contribute at what will be considered a bargain when the Giants are ready to compete. Golden Tate won't be here when they are ready to compete.

RE: RE: RE: When's the next ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 8:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338259 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 14338200 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





Kool Aide drinking in East Rutherford







Do posts like this make you feel like you're blowing off steam or something? I don't really get it. It's the same sarcastic, everything sucks post in 500 different ways.



We get it - you don't like what they're doing.



If you have nothing else to add, maybe go pollute other threads instead.







This is all he does. He did the same thing last offseason when the Giants hurt his feelings and didnt draft a QB. He must have been emotionslly scarred because he bitched about it endlessly. Apparently those wounds run deep.



Oh please. I complimented most of last years draft picks and their performance last year. I complimented the Zeitler portion of the trade. Sorry this team is floating around with no discernible plan. In comment 14338314 Brown Recluse said:Oh please. I complimented most of last years draft picks and their performance last year. I complimented the Zeitler portion of the trade. Sorry this team is floating around with no discernible plan.

ajr2456 bc4life : 3/14/2019 8:02 pm : link he will provide great veteran leadership to a young wr corps. when's the last time they had that?

RE: RE: RE: Because signing Golden Tate Amtoft : 3/14/2019 8:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338281 bw in dc said:





Quote:





In comment 14338219 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





to $23 million guaranteed makes absolute zero sense if you would trade him mid way through the year.



So you're going to choose to further rebuild during the year? Why not just sign a young cheaper guy who at least as upside?







Okay, I’ll play. Who?







This was in response to Eric saying if they suck they can trade Tate, but I'll play.



Jamison Crowder, 25 more upside long term than Golden Tate

Adam Humpries, 26 more upside long term than Golden Tate



Both got less money and less guarantees and there is at least a chance one of those players could contribute at what will be considered a bargain when the Giants are ready to compete. Golden Tate won't be here when they are ready to compete.



Neither are as good as Golden Tate and they both got about the same amount of money. As for the guarantee again that doesn't matter at all. The only thing that matters is the signing bonus which was 10 million for Humphries... meaning after two years it is a 5 million dollar cap hit to cut. So again until you know signing bonus guarantee means nothing. Crowder same thing who is getting 9.5 million a year! In comment 14338350 ajr2456 said:Neither are as good as Golden Tate and they both got about the same amount of money. As for the guarantee again that doesn't matter at all. The only thing that matters is the signing bonus which was 10 million for Humphries... meaning after two years it is a 5 million dollar cap hit to cut. So again until you know signing bonus guarantee means nothing. Crowder same thing who is getting 9.5 million a year!

First off ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 8:09 pm : link "great veteran leadership for the position group" is one of the most cliche and overblown things football fans and front offices say. That's the same reason we wasted money on Stewart.



Second,



Humpries and Crowder being better than Tate now is irrelevant because the Giants aren't going to be good this year. All three players will likely be cuttable after 2 years, but there's a chance Humphries and Crowder are still good in 2 years and can be a bargain WR option when they are ready to compete.



Signing Golden Tate was a short term move, this team should be making long term moves.

Preferring Crowder to Tate is fair Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 8:09 pm : link knocking 1 as a bad move and 1 as a good move is odd since they're extremely similar players and their 1 main difference (age) isn't much of a factor since they are short term deals.



I'd have been happy with either player, not sure which I'd prefer. I like Tate's leadership and I think he's been a more productive player. I like Crowder's special teams ability and that he's got a little more explosiveness.

RE: First off Amtoft : 3/14/2019 8:13 pm : link

Quote: "great veteran leadership for the position group" is one of the most cliche and overblown things football fans and front offices say. That's the same reason we wasted money on Stewart.



Second,



Humpries and Crowder being better than Tate now is irrelevant because the Giants aren't going to be good this year. All three players will likely be cuttable after 2 years, but there's a chance Humphries and Crowder are still good in 2 years and can be a bargain WR option when they are ready to compete.



Signing Golden Tate was a short term move, this team should be making long term moves.



Well A) You don't think being better is important good to know. I mean if you think Golden Tate is over paid and they aren't as good they wouldn't that make them extremely over paid? B) They signed before we actually were able to trade OBJ soooo were they options?



There is no such thing as long term in the NFL now. Wake up. In comment 14338369 ajr2456 said:Well A) You don't think being better is important good to know. I mean if you think Golden Tate is over paid and they aren't as good they wouldn't that make them extremely over paid? B) They signed before we actually were able to trade OBJ soooo were they options?There is no such thing as long term in the NFL now. Wake up.

Never ceases to amaze me how people constantly assume Brown Recluse : 3/14/2019 8:15 pm : link that:



1. Because a player you like is available to be signed, they will choose your team



2. Because a player you like chose to sign with another team, doesnt mean your team didnt inquire about them as well

Factoring in age isn't odd ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 8:16 pm : link when in three years, likely when this team has a shot at competing one will be 29 and the other 34. There's more potential upside to having Crowder in the final year of his deal in 2021, hopefully in year three of our new QB than Golden Tate who is probably cut after year two.



Golden Tate is a very good player. Golden Tate also probably should have taken the Patriots offer if the rumors of them wanting him was true. Golden Tate on the Giants is a short term move to try to be a competitive team next year. If Graziano's reports are true they're essentially running it back with the same plan as last year, just without Odell - and that's troubling.



I pay for season tickets, I don't want the Giants to suck. I don't want to watch the Cowboys and Eagles battle for the division while we struggle. Despite what it may seem like I'm not rooting against the Giants. I'm over taking the wait and see approach for a front office who hasn't given any reason to trust them the last two years or an ownership group who hasn't given a reason the last seven years to trust them.

RE: RE: First off ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 8:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338369 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





"great veteran leadership for the position group" is one of the most cliche and overblown things football fans and front offices say. That's the same reason we wasted money on Stewart.



Second,



Humpries and Crowder being better than Tate now is irrelevant because the Giants aren't going to be good this year. All three players will likely be cuttable after 2 years, but there's a chance Humphries and Crowder are still good in 2 years and can be a bargain WR option when they are ready to compete.



Signing Golden Tate was a short term move, this team should be making long term moves.







Well A) You don't think being better is important good to know. I mean if you think Golden Tate is over paid and they aren't as good they wouldn't that make them extremely over paid? B) They signed before we actually were able to trade OBJ soooo were they options?



There is no such thing as long term in the NFL now. Wake up.



If you wake up and connect the dots that Odell trade didn't just come out of nowhere. They probably had discussed it for a while and it likely led to them being ok with letting Collins walk with no tag.



Golden Tate isn't over paid for Golden Tate, he's just not a right fit for a rebuilding team - if we even are one. In comment 14338373 Amtoft said:If you wake up and connect the dots that Odell trade didn't just come out of nowhere. They probably had discussed it for a while and it likely led to them being ok with letting Collins walk with no tag.Golden Tate isn't over paid for Golden Tate, he's just not a right fit for a rebuilding team - if we even are one.

23 million guaranteed ij_reilly : 3/14/2019 8:19 pm : link I don't like that.



I understand this is the kind of guy they want on the team, but he is way on the downside of his career.



We need a RT and C, and soon.



RE: RE: RE: You guys are bunch of bitches!!! Hsilwek92 : 3/14/2019 8:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337866 Hsilwek92 said:





Quote:





In comment 14337814 Four Aces said:





Quote:





Antonio Brown is 30, Julio Jones is 30, AJ Green is 30... etc. Who fucking cares.... And Tate is a better WR and FOOTBALL player than Shepard. Shepard isn’t reliable. Tate is!!! This dude makes plays!







Shepard isn’t reliable? JFC.



Guess we are at the point now where people will just post absolute bullshit nonsense to prove their dumbass fucking take.







Did you watch Shepard last year or did you check out on the season early? Dude dropped a number of balls on key downs and the end zone!



I did. You obviously didn’t.



Your argument remains dogshit. In comment 14337899 Four Aces said:I did. You obviously didn’t.Your argument remains dogshit.

I don’t get how these are big moves? mattyblue : 3/14/2019 8:25 pm : link I am glad to see people have optimism and feel good about the moves, I sincerely wish I did. I don’t think they are bad, Golden Tate is definitely an odd signing considering things, and Markus Golden is on a 1 year deal and while I haven’t really watched him much he isn’t really some amazing get is he? I am not trying to be a pessimist, I am sincerely asking about Markus Golden. I don’t think there is a free agent out there currently that would get me excited about this upcoming season. I am all for being wrong though, so sick of watching them lose so much

we're rebuilding.. FranchiseQB : 3/14/2019 8:26 pm : link why did we add an aging receiver. these moves make no sense.



Barnwell is correct analyzing this signing:



"Do you remember "Memento," the movie in which Guy Pearce's short-term memory was destroyed and he lost the ability to remember anything in the recent past? Is it possible the Giants are struggling with the same condition? Days after trading Odell Beckham Jr. to signal that they were going to build around Saquon Barkley and the running game, the Giants reversed course and gave Tate a four-year deal with $23.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.



It's bizarre for many reasons. To start, while the franchise buried Beckham on his way out of town and called him a distraction, the Giants responded by signing a wideout who was cited while with the Seahawks for breaking into a doughnut store and who reportedly got into a fistfight with Percy Harvin the week before the Super Bowl. (To be clear, I don't think those are actual character concerns, but they're more meaningful than, say, getting into a fight with a kicking net or simulating urination during a touchdown celebration.)"

Tate had ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 8:28 pm : link 7 drops on 113 targets for a drop % of 6.1%



Sterling had 5 drops on 107 targets for a drop % of 4.67%.

We over-paid a bit for a 31 year old guy SGMen : 3/14/2019 8:31 pm : link He has two years left easy, maybe 3. We are in rebuild mode. This leads me to think the Giants may trade Shepard on draft day if not sooner? A package to move up? For all we know the Giants want Bosa at #2. LOL

He’s not just a slot WR trueblueinpw : 3/14/2019 8:42 pm : link Tate can do it all and while he isn’t a burner he can get behind a defense and make players from the X. He makes big plays and catches the ball in big spots and he’s been YAC master. He stays on the field. Solid signing.

RE: When's the next Festina Lente : 3/14/2019 8:48 pm : link

Quote: Kool Aide drinking in East Rutherford



It's what I'm seeing here. Like an episode of Bigbluekickoff. Woner if Giants brass hire people to post here. Not sure, ut just a thought. In comment 14338200 ajr2456 said:It's what I'm seeing here. Like an episode of Bigbluekickoff. Woner if Giants brass hire people to post here. Not sure, ut just a thought.

Helsinki Four Aces : 3/14/2019 8:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14337899 Four Aces said:





Quote:





In comment 14337866 Hsilwek92 said:





Quote:





In comment 14337814 Four Aces said:





Quote:





Antonio Brown is 30, Julio Jones is 30, AJ Green is 30... etc. Who fucking cares.... And Tate is a better WR and FOOTBALL player than Shepard. Shepard isn’t reliable. Tate is!!! This dude makes plays!







Shepard isn’t reliable? JFC.



Guess we are at the point now where people will just post absolute bullshit nonsense to prove their dumbass fucking take.







Did you watch Shepard last year or did you check out on the season early? Dude dropped a number of balls on key downs and the end zone!







I did. You obviously didn’t.



Your argument remains dogshit.



You clearly didn’t watch shit. And it isn’t just last yr. Shepard is not the player you think he is. Are you friends with Jerry Reese or Marc Ross?! In comment 14338386 Hsilwek92 said:You clearly didn’t watch shit. And it isn’t just last yr. Shepard is not the player you think he is. Are you friends with Jerry Reese or Marc Ross?!

Shepard had less ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 8:56 pm : link drops than Tate on basically the same number of targets.



Tate is the better player right now, but Shepard is a better piece for the Giants moving forward.

RE: Shepard had less Four Aces : 3/14/2019 9:08 pm : link

Quote: drops than Tate on basically the same number of targets.



Tate is the better player right now, but Shepard is a better piece for the Giants moving forward.



Obviously what those numbers don’t tell you is the situations those drops occurred... 3rd down, endzone etc. In other words, all drops aren’t created equal. And secondly and perhaps more importantly, there were many 50/50 balls that are NOT considered “drops” but Shep did NOT come up with. So i respect the stats but we know stats don’t tell the whole story. Shep is not who ppl think he is.... we’ve had 3 seasons to see that. In comment 14338434 ajr2456 said:Obviously what those numbers don’t tell you is the situations those drops occurred... 3rd down, endzone etc. In other words, all drops aren’t created equal. And secondly and perhaps more importantly, there were many 50/50 balls that are NOT considered “drops” but Shep did NOT come up with. So i respect the stats but we know stats don’t tell the whole story. Shep is not who ppl think he is.... we’ve had 3 seasons to see that.

This is Shep’s last yr Four Aces : 3/14/2019 9:13 pm : link Another good reason to sign the better WR in Tate

RE: RE: Shepard had less ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 9:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338434 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





drops than Tate on basically the same number of targets.



Tate is the better player right now, but Shepard is a better piece for the Giants moving forward.







Obviously what those numbers don’t tell you is the situations those drops occurred... 3rd down, endzone etc. In other words, all drops aren’t created equal. And secondly and perhaps more importantly, there were many 50/50 balls that are NOT considered “drops” but Shep did NOT come up with. So i respect the stats but we know stats don’t tell the whole story. Shep is not who ppl think he is.... we’ve had 3 seasons to see that.



Did you watch every Golden Tate target this year to give yourself a fair comparison.



Regarding your post after this, sure Tate is better now and it's Shep's last year but the likely hood is that Shepard ascends while Tate descends. Moving on from Shepard because of Tate is backwards In comment 14338449 Four Aces said:Did you watch every Golden Tate target this year to give yourself a fair comparison.Regarding your post after this, sure Tate is better now and it's Shep's last year but the likely hood is that Shepard ascends while Tate descends. Moving on from Shepard because of Tate is backwards

RE: RE: RE: Because signing Golden Tate bw in dc : 3/14/2019 9:43 pm : link

Quote:



Okay, I’ll play. Who?







This was in response to Eric saying if they suck they can trade Tate, but I'll play.



Jamison Crowder, 25 more upside long term than Golden Tate

Adam Humpries, 26 more upside long term than Golden Tate



Both got less money and less guarantees and there is at least a chance one of those players could contribute at what will be considered a bargain when the Giants are ready to compete. Golden Tate won't be here when they are ready to compete.



Crowder signed before the OBJ trade. So you would have been okay with his contract if we signed him not knowing the trade?



Adam Humphries. Well, he stated to play fairly well but he had the benefit of Evans drawing the bulk of the coverage. Plus, there was Jackson, Howard, and Goodwin. So he caught a ton of underneath stuff...he barely averaged 10 per reception.



So I’m not sure those are the best answers.







In comment 14338350 ajr2456 said:Crowder signed before the OBJ trade. So you would have been okay with his contract if we signed him not knowing the trade?Adam Humphries. Well, he stated to play fairly well but he had the benefit of Evans drawing the bulk of the coverage. Plus, there was Jackson, Howard, and Goodwin. So he caught a ton of underneath stuff...he barely averaged 10 per reception.So I’m not sure those are the best answers.

RE: RE: RE: Shepard had less Four Aces : 3/14/2019 9:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338449 Four Aces said:





Quote:





In comment 14338434 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





drops than Tate on basically the same number of targets.



Tate is the better player right now, but Shepard is a better piece for the Giants moving forward.







Obviously what those numbers don’t tell you is the situations those drops occurred... 3rd down, endzone etc. In other words, all drops aren’t created equal. And secondly and perhaps more importantly, there were many 50/50 balls that are NOT considered “drops” but Shep did NOT come up with. So i respect the stats but we know stats don’t tell the whole story. Shep is not who ppl think he is.... we’ve had 3 seasons to see that.







Did you watch every Golden Tate target this year to give yourself a fair comparison.



Regarding your post after this, sure Tate is better now and it's Shep's last year but the likely hood is that Shepard ascends while Tate descends. Moving on from Shepard because of Tate is backwards



Sure I can't discount the small probability that Shep will ascend this year. However, he's had 3 years to show us something including games with no OBJ last year and a subpar receiving corp., and I was rather unimpressed. Don't think he'll be resigned. In comment 14338508 ajr2456 said:Sure I can't discount the small probability that Shep will ascend this year. However, he's had 3 years to show us something including games with no OBJ last year and a subpar receiving corp., and I was rather unimpressed. Don't think he'll be resigned.

RE: RE: When's the next arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 9:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338200 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





Kool Aide drinking in East Rutherford







It's what I'm seeing here. Like an episode of Bigbluekickoff. Woner if Giants brass hire people to post here. Not sure, ut just a thought.



What was your last handle, dupe? In comment 14338424 Festina Lente said:What was your last handle, dupe?

Shepard's age 23-25 ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 9:59 pm : link seasons are nearly identical to Tate's, and Tate was on a much better team with a much better QB.



Can't believe we want to give up on another young, talented player.

RE: Shepard's age 23-25 Four Aces : 3/14/2019 10:01 pm : link

Quote: seasons are nearly identical to Tate's, and Tate was on a much better team with a much better QB.



Can't believe we want to give up on another young, talented player.



Listen, I'm a Giants fans I hope I'm wrong but last year I didn't see it. He didn't step up. We'll see. In comment 14338573 ajr2456 said:Listen, I'm a Giants fans I hope I'm wrong but last year I didn't see it. He didn't step up. We'll see.

You guys are just idiots... EricJ : 3/14/2019 10:11 pm : link you should all go back and read the 10 pages of posts and just step back for a minute to realize how moronic some of you are.



1. Tate is not a replacement for OBJ

2. Tate should not be compared to Shep. This is not an either/or thing between the two of them. They are independent of each other. Comparing drop rates, age and money just shows how much some of you have no idea WTF you are talking about.



Adding Tate right now does a few things..



He is a veteran WR who is tough, a hard worker, a professional and is a solid team mate. He is also depth and a starter at the same time. Depth has been a problem with this team for a while.



Stop worrying about the money. Some people here cannot even balance their own checkbooks and are screaming about the Giants cap.



You can expect this team to still add a guy who can stretch the field. The over reaction and knee jerk comments are just out of control now.

LOL @ Ten Ton Hammer EricJ : 3/14/2019 10:16 pm : link that was funny

RE: Suprise Pan-handler : 3/14/2019 10:18 pm : link

Quote: This team is going to surprise many pundits this year. They are going to run the ball, stop the run and hit some big plays on play action with solid specials. Defense is going to be hungry, aggressive and I think Betcher is going to love coaching them and the players are going to lay it out for them with growing pains.



I was a little down on Shurmer early in the season. He kept them together, they got better and he is growing and understands NFC East football and the what made the Giants the Giants when they were good. Let's hope for the best and nice to see the GM and HC with a shared vision. Be patient, we are making progress.



This signing continues to show they want tough football players.



Like your optimism LOS . Hope you are right. Waiting to see the final moves to shore up the remaining weak spots.



Our receiving core is NOT weak now. People forget we have an RB that catches 70+ balls and has downfield capability. We have one of the better receiving TEs who is a 4.4 guy , and Shep who is a very good slot guy. And now Tate who has been a mutliple 1000+ yard reciever and is not that old.



Losing Beckham took us from possibly the best all around receivers in the entire NFL (or top 3 at worst) when you factor RB and TE to now a good to very good group depending on if Tate shows the same burst he had in previous stops. In comment 14338161 Lines of Scrimmage said:Like your optimism LOS . Hope you are right. Waiting to see the final moves to shore up the remaining weak spots.Our receiving core is NOT weak now. People forget we have an RB that catches 70+ balls and has downfield capability. We have one of the better receiving TEs who is a 4.4 guy , and Shep who is a very good slot guy. And now Tate who has been a mutliple 1000+ yard reciever and is not that old.Losing Beckham took us from possibly the best all around receivers in the entire NFL (or top 3 at worst) when you factor RB and TE to now a good to very good group depending on if Tate shows the same burst he had in previous stops.

RE: You guys are just idiots... ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 10:19 pm : link

Quote: you should all go back and read the 10 pages of posts and just step back for a minute to realize how moronic some of you are.



1. Tate is not a replacement for OBJ

2. Tate should not be compared to Shep. This is not an either/or thing between the two of them. They are independent of each other. Comparing drop rates, age and money just shows how much some of you have no idea WTF you are talking about.



Adding Tate right now does a few things..



He is a veteran WR who is tough, a hard worker, a professional and is a solid team mate. He is also depth and a starter at the same time. Depth has been a problem with this team for a while.



Stop worrying about the money. Some people here cannot even balance their own checkbooks and are screaming about the Giants cap.



You can expect this team to still add a guy who can stretch the field. The over reaction and knee jerk comments are just out of control now.



Professional is interesting given people's takes on Odell.



- allegedly slept with his QB's wife

- locker room fights

- broke into a donut shop at 3 am In comment 14338610 EricJ said:Professional is interesting given people's takes on Odell.- allegedly slept with his QB's wife- locker room fights- broke into a donut shop at 3 am

RE: RE: You guys are just idiots... EricJ : 3/14/2019 10:27 pm : link

Quote:



Professional is interesting given people's takes on Odell.



- allegedly slept with his QB's wife

- locker room fights

- broke into a donut shop at 3 am



he was with the seahawks 6 years ago. Tate is a solid player to have on the team for the reasons I mentioned.



There are other forums and hobbies that I recommend you look into. This is not going to be fun for you over the next couple of years. BBI and the Giants are likely to trigger you daily. In comment 14338626 ajr2456 said:he was with the seahawks 6 years ago. Tate is a solid player to have on the team for the reasons I mentioned.There are other forums and hobbies that I recommend you look into. This is not going to be fun for you over the next couple of years. BBI and the Giants are likely to trigger you daily.

Hate it.......DG Doomster : 3/14/2019 10:28 pm : link takes on step forward and 2 steps back today.....



If this was still Reese, there would be a neck tie party at the stadium....

RE: RE: RE: You guys are just idiots... ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 10:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338626 ajr2456 said:





Quote:









Professional is interesting given people's takes on Odell.



- allegedly slept with his QB's wife

- locker room fights

- broke into a donut shop at 3 am







he was with the seahawks 6 years ago. Tate is a solid player to have on the team for the reasons I mentioned.



There are other forums and hobbies that I recommend you look into. This is not going to be fun for you over the next couple of years. BBI and the Giants are likely to trigger you daily.



I'm just asking for some consistency. The Norman incident was 3 years ago and still gets brought up here like it happened yesterday. In comment 14338639 EricJ said:I'm just asking for some consistency. The Norman incident was 3 years ago and still gets brought up here like it happened yesterday.

The Giants don't trigger me ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 10:33 pm : link Sorry I'm disappointed the Giants haven't put out a competitive product in 7 years and the streak looks like it is headed for 10 years at a minimum.

RE: RE: RE: RE: You guys are just idiots... EricJ : 3/14/2019 10:34 pm : link

Quote:

I'm just asking for some consistency. The Norman incident was 3 years ago and still gets brought up here like it happened yesterday.



I have not mentioned it since the week after that incident happened. So.. you have consistency from me.



In fact, when I think about all of the things that were considered to be a negative about OBJ... I never think about the Josh Norman thing. In comment 14338645 ajr2456 said:I have not mentioned it since the week after that incident happened. So.. you have consistency from me.In fact, when I think about all of the things that were considered to be a negative about OBJ... I never think about the Josh Norman thing.

RE: The Giants don't trigger me EricJ : 3/14/2019 10:38 pm : link

Quote: Sorry I'm disappointed the Giants haven't put out a competitive product in 7 years and the streak looks like it is headed for 10 years at a minimum.



yeah I am not happy the team sucks either. I am paying a lot of money for tickets too so it really bothers me too.



Still.. we cannot look at these moves independently or in a vacuum. This is just the beginning of the off season. We need to see what team we are taking into training camp.



You cannot win a game of chess in one move. This week, we sacrificed the Queen to preserve the King. In comment 14338648 ajr2456 said:yeah I am not happy the team sucks either. I am paying a lot of money for tickets too so it really bothers me too.Still.. we cannot look at these moves independently or in a vacuum. This is just the beginning of the off season. We need to see what team we are taking into training camp.You cannot win a game of chess in one move. This week, we sacrificed the Queen to preserve the King.

I like the player AcesUp : 3/14/2019 11:08 pm : link Hate him for this team at that contract. This one foot in, one foot out strategy is making the rebuild much more difficult and complicated than it needs to be.

I can’t take any poster seriously djm : 3/14/2019 11:45 pm : link When they condemn a signing because that player, who is only 30 I might add, won’t be around long enough as the team won’t be ready to win for at least 3 more years. This is so out of touch from how real life nfl people think it’s just laughable. And untrue. It’s complete trash.



Let me get this right ——This signing sucks because this team isn’t good enough to appreciate his talents? Think about how laughably stupid that is. Sorry, it just is.





It’s one foot in one foot out djm : 3/14/2019 11:49 pm : link Because the GM is replacing the old batch of players with his own. This is how it works when a GM comes in and needs to basically clean house.



Maybe the O plays well in 2019. Why not? There’s talent here.

And for all this talk about the cap and dead money djm : 3/14/2019 11:53 pm : link Because we all know this has to be the focal point of every football discussion, the giants are adding players via fa. They obviously have some room to do things as it’s happening right before our eyes. And next year a shit load of money comes off the books so why is everyone so worried about dead money? It happens. Dallas deals with tons of dead money nearly every off season and they have been doing just fine.



The money isn’t a problem at all. The giants are plugging holes with fa and building through the draft. DG had a good draft last year. Hopefully he has another good one this year, he’s got a ton of picks. This is good right? Cheer up.

The amount of overreaction on this thread is laughable Mike in NJ : 12:15 am : link Tate is a good player, and they got him at a good price. Look at the market for wide receivers, Tate is right in line with other players of his caliber. Crowder and Humphries as were mentioned earlier got similar deals, Tate is a better player than both of them.

The age argument is absurd. This isn’t a running back we are discussing, receivers often play into their mid 30s at a high level. Desean Jackson is a year older and just got a deal in the same ballpark as Tate. Antonio Brown is the same age as Tate, and nobody mentions his age as a reason Oakland shouldn’t have made the move for him. Taken into the context of where his contract is and comparing it to other players around the league, we got ourselves a guy that consistently puts up 90 receptions, 1000 yards, and 5 TDs at about half the cost of what top receivers get paid.

RE: I can’t take any poster seriously bw in dc : 12:27 am : link

Quote: When they condemn a signing because that player, who is only 30 I might add, won’t be around long enough as the team won’t be ready to win for at least 3 more years. This is so out of touch from how real life nfl people think it’s just laughable. And untrue. It’s complete trash.



Let me get this right ——This signing sucks because this team isn’t good enough to appreciate his talents? Think about how laughably stupid that is. Sorry, it just is.





I don’t know how anybody can watch Tate play and not be impressed by him as a football player. He has the type of body, too, that I think will hold up well into his mid-30s. I’ve always seen a lot of Hines Ward in him... In comment 14338714 djm said:I don’t know how anybody can watch Tate play and not be impressed by him as a football player. He has the type of body, too, that I think will hold up well into his mid-30s. I’ve always seen a lot of Hines Ward in him...

RE: RE: The Giants don't trigger me NoGainDayne : 12:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 14338648 ajr2456 said:





Quote:







yeah I am not happy the team sucks either. I am paying a lot of money for tickets too so it really bothers me too.



Still.. we cannot look at these moves independently or in a vacuum. This is just the beginning of the off season. We need to see what team we are taking into training camp.



You cannot win a game of chess in one move. This week, we sacrificed the Queen to preserve the King.



Funny that you bring up chess and wanting us fans to look at the team like we are playing chess. Alpha Zero learned how to beat the best chess computer in the world before it in 3 hours.



There are people that can program these types of systems out there for us to hire, other teams have people of this ilk, no evidence that we do. We have people advocating for viewing our moves like chess with a leader that doesn't seem to understand how to apply the best ways to win at chess today. These same people advocate patience while we have become the laughing stock of the league. Great, really great.



In comment 14338653 EricJ said:Funny that you bring up chess and wanting us fans to look at the team like we are playing chess. Alpha Zero learned how to beat the best chess computer in the world before it in 3 hours.There are people that can program these types of systems out there for us to hire, other teams have people of this ilk, no evidence that we do. We have people advocating for viewing our moves like chess with a leader that doesn't seem to understand how to apply the best ways to win at chess today. These same people advocate patience while we have become the laughing stock of the league. Great, really great.