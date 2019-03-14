Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Golden Tate to NYG

JoeyBigBlue : 3/14/2019 4:40 pm
According to Shefter
I had it first but I clicked the NFT tab  
Dunedin81 : 3/14/2019 4:41 pm : link
And I would  
Gman11 : 3/14/2019 4:41 pm : link
have been satisfied with Silver Tate!!
Not a bad signing.  
johnnyb : 3/14/2019 4:41 pm : link
He can help.
Wow i like  
halfback20 : 3/14/2019 4:41 pm : link
This move.
RE: I had it first but I clicked the NFT tab  
wigs in nyc : 3/14/2019 4:42 pm : link
In comment 14337341 Dunedin81 said:
Quote:
oof. pouring one out for you, partner.
A real pro here...  
bw in dc : 3/14/2019 4:42 pm : link
Tough and productive. Interested to see that costs.
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 4:42 pm : link
Tate is still very good/productive - I just feel like he and Shepard are a bit redundant.

Let me see the terms here - but I like the player. Dude is a tough SOB
meh  
RasputinPrime : 3/14/2019 4:42 pm : link
hope he can stay healthy.
4 years 37.5 Mill  
Rjanyg : 3/14/2019 4:42 pm : link
23 guaranteed
The details will be telling  
Default : 3/14/2019 4:42 pm : link
RE: I had it first but I clicked the NFT tab  
NoGainDayne : 3/14/2019 4:42 pm : link
In comment 14337341 Dunedin81 said:
Quote:
Lol this has been a hard week for all of us.
4 yrs 37.5 million  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/14/2019 4:42 pm : link
Let’s hope a lot of that is not guaranteed
RE: 4 years 37.5 Mill  
Default : 3/14/2019 4:42 pm : link
In comment 14337357 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Oh fuck that's bad.
I like this Signing  
Jim Bur(n)t : 3/14/2019 4:42 pm : link
Tough WR that plays in traffic well
$23 guaranteed  
Saos1n : 3/14/2019 4:43 pm : link
Over 4 years
So leatherneck is an asshat  
bradshaw44 : 3/14/2019 4:43 pm : link
?
Yay...  
OBJ_AllDay : 3/14/2019 4:43 pm : link
We just moved from 0-16 to 2-14. Brilliant
Not bad, not great.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2019 4:43 pm : link
30 years old, turns 31 this August 2nd, for anyone curious.
I like it  
ron mexico : 3/14/2019 4:43 pm : link
He is a gamer
Good player and a security blanket  
Go Terps : 3/14/2019 4:43 pm : link
I'm not sure he fits the profile of what (I think) the Giants need - someone to stretch the field.

Let's see what the contract looks like.
4 years $23 million???  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 4:43 pm : link
Don’t tell me they aren’t trying to win
23M guaranteed over 4 isn't that bad....  
Anando : 3/14/2019 4:43 pm : link
FA market for WRs is quite thin
Mike Francesa  
bceagle05 : 3/14/2019 4:43 pm : link
must've popped a celebratory Diet Coke - his love for Tate is near Andrew Luck level.
Just terrible  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/14/2019 4:44 pm : link
Ugh - wow thats bad
Cool.  
Mike from Ohio : 3/14/2019 4:44 pm : link
Now we have a better version of Sterling Sheppard.
does this  
The Dude : 3/14/2019 4:44 pm : link
negate the Landon comp pick we'd receive?
So basically a 2 year deal at those terms  
ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 4:44 pm : link
...not bad.
2018 Highlights  
antdog24 : 3/14/2019 4:44 pm : link
Link - ( New Window )
RE: ,  
Brown Recluse : 3/14/2019 4:44 pm : link
In comment 14337354 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Tate is still very good/productive - I just feel like he and Shepard are a bit redundant.

Let me see the terms here - but I like the player. Dude is a tough SOB


Which means they might not resign Shepard next year because he’s gonna get a huge deal from someone
I'm more upset with this then the Odell trade  
bradshaw44 : 3/14/2019 4:45 pm : link
Yes - sexy moves  
PatersonPlank : 3/14/2019 4:45 pm : link
RE: Yay...  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2019 4:45 pm : link
In comment 14337367 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
We just moved from 0-16 to 2-14. Brilliant


Ok, we get it. Want to change your handle now? :)
RE: Cool.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/14/2019 4:45 pm : link
In comment 14337376 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Now we have a better version of Sterling Sheppard.


How many slots do we have for slot receivers on a given play?
He is Golden  
XBRONX : 3/14/2019 4:45 pm : link
but nor Markus.
Deal Shep then  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/14/2019 4:45 pm : link
they are redundant.

I was happy when the Eagles got him because he sucks now.

Now he's here, great.
I like.  
Ryan in Albany : 3/14/2019 4:45 pm : link
Pats wanted him.
A really poor use of cap dollars  
Tesla : 3/14/2019 4:46 pm : link
on a 30 year old slot receiver. We already have a very good slot receiver.

Also probably means we're not re-signing S.S.?

This just reeks of a desperation move after trading OBJ.
oh for fuck's sake  
Leg of Theismann : 3/14/2019 4:46 pm : link
Guarantees that  
MattyKid : 3/14/2019 4:46 pm : link
Russell Wilson won't ever come to NY
Lol does anyone see Tate as a  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/14/2019 4:46 pm : link
#1?

I mean... For real? I like him as a cheaper #2-3. Hmmmm...

I don't know how I feel about this yet.

I do know that PS got out of Diggs... But Tate and Shepard are definitely on the shorter side...
RE: Mike Francesa  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/14/2019 4:46 pm : link
In comment 14337374 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
must've popped a celebratory Diet Coke - his love for Tate is near Andrew Luck level.


Just wait until you hear how he's better than Odell. I'm really not exaggerating... you know that's coming.
RE: Yay...  
johnnyb : 3/14/2019 4:46 pm : link
In comment 14337367 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
We just moved from 0-16 to 2-14. Brilliant


And the second pick in the 2020 Draft
RE: 4 years $23 million???  
NoGainDayne : 3/14/2019 4:46 pm : link
In comment 14337372 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Don’t tell me they aren’t trying to win


I'm so glad we didn't trade Landon Collins for that 3rd round pick. That wouldn't be useful right now at all.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2019 4:46 pm : link

Field Yates
‏Verified account @FieldYates
13s13 seconds ago

I love Golden Tate as a player and he deserves the money he is getting paid. But the Giants' roster construction plan right now makes zero sense to me.
So really a two-year deal?  
Dunedin81 : 3/14/2019 4:46 pm : link
That's still a lot of money for a serviceable receiver.
RE: Just terrible  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2019 4:46 pm : link
In comment 14337375 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Ugh - wow thats bad


C’mon Jim, we needed some talent there. The future’s the draft. With 12 picks, we should be able to find a good one
RE: A really poor use of cap dollars  
Jay on the Island : 3/14/2019 4:47 pm : link
In comment 14337393 Tesla said:
Quote:
on a 30 year old slot receiver. We already have a very good slot receiver.

Also probably means we're not re-signing S.S.?

This just reeks of a desperation move after trading OBJ.

Did you see the money given to Adam Humphries and Jamison Crowder? This was a very good signing for the Giants.
9M a year  
ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 4:47 pm : link
is nowhere near #1 receiver money. Relax people.
Good player but not really what they need  
Greg from LI : 3/14/2019 4:47 pm : link
And really not liking the amount of guaranteed money.
This one excites me..  
Reb8thVA : 3/14/2019 4:47 pm : link
I always liked Tate but I wasn't sure if he was a fit with our personnel
Not a bad signing at all  
MM_in_NYC : 3/14/2019 4:48 pm : link
I hope the contract is structured so that we can get out of it easily in two years. Stop gap.
The guy  
TommyWiseau : 3/14/2019 4:48 pm : link
was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.
4 years $37.5 mill  
section125 : 3/14/2019 4:48 pm : link
$23 mill guaranteed? Seems a bit much.
the "rebuild" continues!  
Enzo : 3/14/2019 4:48 pm : link
RE: ...  
Jay on the Island : 3/14/2019 4:48 pm : link
In comment 14337401 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Field Yates
‏Verified account @FieldYates
13s13 seconds ago

I love Golden Tate as a player and he deserves the money he is getting paid. But the Giants' roster construction plan right now makes zero sense to me.

I agree with that statement.
I know Tate was technically the Lions  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/14/2019 4:48 pm : link
#1 and he caught a lot of balls.
BOOOOOOOooooooooooo  
KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 4:48 pm : link
We have a Golden Tate already on our team. Not a fan of this move at any price.
RE: RE: ,  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 4:48 pm : link
In comment 14337382 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
In comment 14337354 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Tate is still very good/productive - I just feel like he and Shepard are a bit redundant.

Let me see the terms here - but I like the player. Dude is a tough SOB



Which means they might not resign Shepard next year because he’s gonna get a huge deal from someone


Very possible - and I'd be fine with that if we decide to have Tate man the slot the next 2-3-4 years (depending on where our out is in this deal/if we'll even need to use it) and then go bigger on the outside.

I'd like to get some bigger, more physical guys here.

I also wouldn't mind DK Metcalf @ 17.
RE: ...  
Enzo : 3/14/2019 4:49 pm : link
In comment 14337401 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Field Yates
‏Verified account @FieldYates
13s13 seconds ago

I love Golden Tate as a player and he deserves the money he is getting paid. But the Giants' roster construction plan right now makes zero sense to me.

seems like nearly EVERY person that covers the league feels the same.
I just don't get it tho  
Anando : 3/14/2019 4:49 pm : link
Are we trying to tank?

Are we trying to sign quality players?

Each move we make just seems contradictory of the previous one
Damn  
KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 4:49 pm : link
I hope those numbers aren't accurate. Shep is better and younger. Bad move. We suck.
RE: 4 years $37.5 mill  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/14/2019 4:49 pm : link
In comment 14337411 section125 said:
Quote:
$23 mill guaranteed? Seems a bit much.


Don't worry... Tua will love him.
Can he really co-exist with Sterling Shepard?  
Tesla : 3/14/2019 4:49 pm : link
Does this make Shepard trade bait?
74 receptions for 795 yards  
johnnyb : 3/14/2019 4:49 pm : link
in 2018. Productive. We neeed some experience especially if we draft a WR
I wonder if they consider trading Shepard  
Go Terps : 3/14/2019 4:49 pm : link
What......the fuck  
Anakim : 3/14/2019 4:49 pm : link
Tommy he's been shit the past  
ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 4:50 pm : link
two seasons? The past two seasons he has 166 catches.
You guys are too focused on the money.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2019 4:50 pm : link
We can afford almost anyone we want. The path is still through the draft
Tate was not the Lions #1  
KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link
He was the #3. A slot guy. And slowing down.

Its a bad move. This guy isn't worth these numbers.

He's an OK #3 but Id rather go with a young guy and cheap option as a #3.
RE: The guy  
Jay on the Island : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link
In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.

WTF are you talking about. He just finished a 5 year 31 million dollar contract. He had 74 receptions last year and over 90 receptions each year for the previous 4 seasons. Your math sucks
RE: Good player but not really what they need  
NoGainDayne : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link
In comment 14337407 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
And really not liking the amount of guaranteed money.


We are trying to repeat our dead money title crown! With all the contracts we just shed it's going to be tough. Don't count DG out though. He's no nonsense.
This place is amazing...  
ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link
it really is. For two days everyone is shitting themselves complaining we will have the worst WR corp in the league. Now we sign a really nice player at market value, and you still hate it. This place is unreal sometimes.
RE: I wonder if they consider trading Shepard  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link
In comment 14337424 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


My thought exactly
You do not give $23M guaranteed  
Leg of Theismann : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link
to a 30 yr old receiver in today's NFL. End of story. How the hell did DG cut Steve Smith, a future hall of famer, but signs Golden Tate to play for the Giants for his 30s?

BTW- I had forgotten the DG quote about Analytics being "nonsense" was in response to a question about signing Jonathon Stewart. Players become washed up, end of story. NFL stands for Not For Long. Everyone knows that. Just because the guy shows a slight flash of speed in some random game the year before does not mean he has "plenty left in the tank" and you sign him to 3-4 year deal. Every player has their LAST great day at some point, the great ones are able to know when that is.
RE: does this  
SJGiant : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link
In comment 14337377 The Dude said:
Quote:
negate the Landon comp pick we'd receive?


Way too early to analyze the loss of a pick. Depends on who we lose and sign in the future and their salaries.
RE: RE: Just terrible  
Mike from Ohio : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link
In comment 14337403 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14337375 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


Ugh - wow thats bad



C’mon Jim, we needed some talent there. The future’s the draft. With 12 picks, we should be able to find a good one


You're on board with signing 30 year old free agents now?
RE: You guys are too focused on the money.  
Greg from LI : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link
In comment 14337429 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
We can afford almost anyone we want. The path is still through the draft


Does that mean that overpaying older, good but limited players is a good idea?
so what will  
Enzo : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link
his cap hit be in 2020 when DG trades him?
Hate it  
mikeinbloomfield : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link
I saw an end zone celebration in the highlights. Me first player.
I hate this  
phil in arizona : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link
We already have Shep and Engram. Another slot guy?
KWALL  
ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 4:51 pm : link
you also thought Corey Coleman was going to be a beast. Tate isn't slowing down.He got traded midseason and the Eagles didn't know how to use him.
It’s a fine  
bigfrank612 : 3/14/2019 4:52 pm : link
Signing. Quit bitching. Eli, Rosen, Haskins, Kyler, whoever it is, needs someone to throw too. Get a damn grip! Not you’re money guys...
We have enough people that can play the slot  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/14/2019 4:52 pm : link
Sherpard, Engram, and now Golden.

Who's playing on the outside?
RE: Hate it  
Chris in Philly : 3/14/2019 4:52 pm : link
In comment 14337440 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
I saw an end zone celebration in the highlights. Me first player.


(blink)
RE: The guy  
Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2019 4:52 pm : link
In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.


Golden Tate was making 15 million last year? Don't think so
We need to see the details on the $23 million guaranteed  
MM_in_NYC : 3/14/2019 4:52 pm : link
It may not all be for skill.

I'm guessing (read: hoping) that at least 1/3 is for injury only. We need to be able to get out of this in two years and have less than $5 million in dead money.
I mean...  
Anakim : 3/14/2019 4:52 pm : link
He was the best WR on the market with Tyrell Williams out, but...I don't get it and not for that amount.

IDK. I don't like it. Tate does most of his damage in the slot anyway, no? Shep should be in the slot.
RE: ...  
Gmen88 : 3/14/2019 4:52 pm : link
In comment 14337401 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Field Yates
‏Verified account @FieldYates
13s13 seconds ago

I love Golden Tate as a player and he deserves the money he is getting paid. But the Giants' roster construction plan right now makes zero sense to me.


My thoughts exactly.
RE: This place is amazing...  
Greg from LI : 3/14/2019 4:52 pm : link
In comment 14337433 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
it really is. For two days everyone is shitting themselves complaining we will have the worst WR corp in the league. Now we sign a really nice player at market value, and you still hate it. This place is unreal sometimes.


Wave those pom-poms, baby!
RE: The guy  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 4:52 pm : link
In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.


92 catches, 1003 yards and 5 scores is "shit" ?

The great offshoot of this  
NoGainDayne : 3/14/2019 4:52 pm : link
we are going to match our high powered rushing offense up with two of the smaller receivers in the league and one of the worst blocking tight ends. Not to mention this is a guy that lives on cutting it outside!

More consistent strategies here from our fearless leaders.
a slot receiver?  
bluepepper : 3/14/2019 4:53 pm : link
Puzzling. He's a good player and we're not paying a ton but we've got a good slot guy who has so far not shown he can play outside.
RE: ,  
Pan-handler : 3/14/2019 4:53 pm : link
In comment 14337354 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Tate is still very good/productive - I just feel like he and Shepard are a bit redundant.

Let me see the terms here - but I like the player. Dude is a tough SOB


Yeah Arc...not the ideal complement to Shep but Ill take it. He is a consistent performer and big upgrade to anyone else on the roster at WR except Shepard.
RE: RE: Hate it  
Greg from LI : 3/14/2019 4:53 pm : link
In comment 14337445 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 14337440 mikeinbloomfield said:


Quote:


I saw an end zone celebration in the highlights. Me first player.



(blink)


I'm guessing it was sarcasm grounded in people's whining about Beckham. I think?
RE: so what will  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/14/2019 4:53 pm : link
In comment 14337439 Enzo said:
Quote:
his cap hit be in 2020 when DG trades him?


Cuts him.
RE: RE: You guys are too focused on the money.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2019 4:53 pm : link
In comment 14337438 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14337429 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


We can afford almost anyone we want. The path is still through the draft



Does that mean that overpaying older, good but limited players is a good idea?


It means, BFD..We still have the draft to improve the receiving moving forward
RE: The guy  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/14/2019 4:53 pm : link
In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.


That's inaccurate. He was good from 14-17. 4 straight seasons of 90 catches and over a thousand yards.
How can you not like this move  
eric2425ny : 3/14/2019 4:53 pm : link
guy is a YAC machine, and has been durable throughout his career. Now we have him, Shepherd, and presumably a taller receiver will be taken in the draft, possibly two more with all of the picks we have.
Biggest concern with Tate  
kash94 : 3/14/2019 4:53 pm : link
is that he is 30 and he really tailed off end of last year.

First 4 games of the year - 7 catches per game, 97 yards per game.
Last 11 games of the year - 4 catches per game, 37 yards per game.

Now maybe part of that was going to a new system in Philly mid-year, but that's very concerning.
The Giants had arguably  
Jay on the Island : 3/14/2019 4:53 pm : link
the worst WR core and they just added a solid veteran to a fair deal. Why are so many overreacting to this. They need help there they weren't going into the season with Bennie Fowler and Corey Coleman as their #2 and #3 WR's.
He’s a gamer..  
Sean : 3/14/2019 4:54 pm : link
Curious as to the plan of attack here though.

It does seem like Gettleman is bringing in gamer/culture players which we do need.
Does he count in the comp formula  
superspynyg : 3/14/2019 4:54 pm : link
For next season?
RE: We have enough people that can play the slot  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/14/2019 4:54 pm : link
In comment 14337444 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
Sherpard, Engram, and now Golden.

Who's playing on the outside?


Corey Coleman. Cody Lattimer. Corey Feldman.
ryan  
KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 4:54 pm : link
Need the Coleman reference? Really.

Should I dig up some of your commentary from the past and then dismiss what you say because you were wrong about a player. Get your head our of your ass.
Is there any rhyme or reason with them  
micky : 3/14/2019 4:54 pm : link
Or are they just plugging any player they can afford even if not a fit just to fill space for time being.
I really wish I knew what we were doing  
Anakim : 3/14/2019 4:54 pm : link
This is some fucked up mixture of rebuilding and competing. It's like we're competing to get the 10th pick in the Draft, or something.
Oh good Pan-handler will "take it"  
NoGainDayne : 3/14/2019 4:54 pm : link
I was worried for a second that he wasn't going to like this move.
Let's move Shep to the outside  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/14/2019 4:54 pm : link
he'll really thrive there!
Not sure what people expect  
pjcas18 : 3/14/2019 4:54 pm : link
they need a WR, and they get one, for short term, and fair $$.

It seems like a lot  
Beer Man : 3/14/2019 4:54 pm : link
for a guy already 30 and showing some signs of decline.
probably paves the way to a bigger WR  
Pep22 : 3/14/2019 4:55 pm : link
in the mid rounds i.e. David Sils
saying he was "shit" is very silly  
Greg from LI : 3/14/2019 4:55 pm : link
However, he pretty much duplicates Shep, only for much more money. A 31 year old receiver that averages about 10 yards per catch on a team that already has an established slot receiver and completely lacks a downfield threat....yeah, that's an odd signing.
RE: RE: RE: Hate it  
Chris in Philly : 3/14/2019 4:55 pm : link
In comment 14337455 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14337445 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


In comment 14337440 mikeinbloomfield said:


Quote:


I saw an end zone celebration in the highlights. Me first player.



(blink)



I'm guessing it was sarcasm grounded in people's whining about Beckham. I think?


Oh, phew. You never know around here!
unbelievable  
SHO'NUFF : 3/14/2019 4:55 pm : link
this shit can't get any worse. Tate is garbage.
Lol this is a pretty funny  
mattyblue : 3/14/2019 4:55 pm : link
signing.
Don't see how this makes sense without  
Bill in UT : 3/14/2019 4:56 pm : link
getting rid of Shep. Or Engram???
RE: Oh good Pan-handler will  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/14/2019 4:56 pm : link
In comment 14337470 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
I was worried for a second that he wasn't going to like this move.


LOL
Slight overpay for a guy who has seen better days  
The_Boss : 3/14/2019 4:56 pm : link
Weird signing but I guess it’s part of the “plan” to confuse everyone.
We're going with the revolutionary  
madeinstars : 3/14/2019 4:56 pm : link
4 slot receiver formation
.  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 4:57 pm : link
We're not finished @ WR - if we don't draft or sign any big bodies to play outside, I'll be very surprised.

But - I know we need to go one move, by knee-jerk move here and go nuts over each one as if this is the final piece for the offseason.
More slots than the MGM Grand, baby!  
Greg from LI : 3/14/2019 4:57 pm : link
Don't love age/$ but he still forced more missed tackles than any WR  
Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 4:57 pm : link
last year and he is a gamer. I'm guessing it's really a 2 year deal all things considered, and as others have said he is instantly our best WR. He was the best WR on Detroit for the past few years and he was productive. Pretty sure he's also a good blocker.

A little bit of an awkward fit but as others have said this could mean they are willing to trade Shepard. Or play him/Engram outside more. Or just plan to have a bunch of interchangeable pieces.
RE: RE: The guy  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/14/2019 4:57 pm : link
In comment 14337458 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:


Quote:


was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.



That's inaccurate. He was good from 14-17. 4 straight seasons of 90 catches and over a thousand yards.


My fault... Didn't crack 1000 in 2015... But he's been solid since 2014. Last year he got traded mid-season and the Eagles didn't know how to use him. I firmly believe PS can get the most out of him.
don't love this  
GMEN27 : 3/14/2019 4:57 pm : link
but tate isn't a bad player, our best WR on the roster for sure.
KWALL  
ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 4:57 pm : link
you said Golden Tate is a declining player. There is actually zero evidence of that statement. He had one of his best seasons in 2017.
Good move...  
Strip-Sack : 3/14/2019 4:57 pm : link
who really gives a rats ass about the money.....JFC, it's not like they're giving him AB money...always liked him as a WR and he's definitely a positive move for the team.
Solid, certainly not spectacular receiver. I want to see the contract  
Ira : 3/14/2019 4:57 pm : link
details.
This pickup doesn’t make any sense??  
prdave73 : 3/14/2019 4:58 pm : link
I really just don’t get what this Franchise is doing anymore?? Golden Tate is a good WR, but not for that type of money and if they are rebuilding?! Golden Tate is no spring chicken, he is nearing the end of his career?! It just doesn’t make sense. Why invest in this player? I don’t like this signing imo.
We don't "need" WRs  
KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 4:58 pm : link
We need defensive players. We just dropped a big chunk that should be going to some young talent on defense. Not a limited 30+ year WR.
This is comical  
Justlurking : 3/14/2019 4:58 pm : link
DG is a fucking train wreck. What is the plan?????
RE: .  
Greg from LI : 3/14/2019 4:58 pm : link
In comment 14337491 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
We're not finished @ WR - if we don't draft or sign any big bodies to play outside, I'll be very surprised.

But - I know we need to go one move, by knee-jerk move here and go nuts over each one as if this is the final piece for the offseason.


There simply doesn't seem to be much in the way of coherence or reason to these moves. It's not just BBI loose cannons saying that, it's most of the football world saying it.
RE: saying he was  
Jay on the Island : 3/14/2019 4:58 pm : link
In comment 14337477 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
However, he pretty much duplicates Shep, only for much more money. A 31 year old receiver that averages about 10 yards per catch on a team that already has an established slot receiver and completely lacks a downfield threat....yeah, that's an odd signing.

They might add that downfield threat in the draft. I think the Giants are going WR with either the 17th overall pick or their 2nd or 3rd rounder.
Remember, Philly let him walk  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/14/2019 4:58 pm : link
those aren't huge numbers. He sucked there. This signing pisses me off.
Tate is a better player  
ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 4:59 pm : link
than Shepard. They aren't the same player.
Signing is fine...  
Really : 3/14/2019 4:59 pm : link
But where are we going? Is this a sign we’re going QB at 6?

RE: The guy  
speedywheels : 3/14/2019 4:59 pm : link
In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.


Who the hell taught you math? He had 74 receptions last year and a salary of $7 million.

As to his stats:

2018 - 74/795
2017 - 92/1,003

I'd hardly call those (especially 2017) "shit"
JFC!  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2019 4:59 pm : link
It’s one signing..
We don't need receivers, KWALL? Is that so?  
Greg from LI : 3/14/2019 4:59 pm : link
I agree with you that the signing is a curious move, but they absolutely do need receivers. Shep is a #3 and the rest of the WRs on the roster are nonentities.
RE: Biggest concern with Tate  
eric2425ny : 3/14/2019 5:00 pm : link
In comment 14337460 kash94 said:
Quote:
is that he is 30 and he really tailed off end of last year.

First 4 games of the year - 7 catches per game, 97 yards per game.
Last 11 games of the year - 4 catches per game, 37 yards per game.

Now maybe part of that was going to a new system in Philly mid-year, but that's very concerning.


It’s going to Philly and a new system. The Lions moved him due to salary cap issues, not because of his talent . Their passing game was not the same when he left.
This has been one of the most confusing offseasons I've ever seen  
Anakim : 3/14/2019 5:00 pm : link
from any team. I really have no clue what we're doing. I can't even fathom. What the hell is the plan exactly?
Age and $ are one thing  
Strahan91 : 3/14/2019 5:00 pm : link
but it seems like a lot of people here know nothing about Golden Tate. He’s a very good player who was badly misused in Philly and never quite integrated into the offense. He was on pace for another big year with Detroit before the deal.
The confusion isn't because Tate sucks  
Mike from Ohio : 3/14/2019 5:00 pm : link
The confusion is because our two best receivers both play the slot. Shepard has shown he is not effective on the outside, and signing a 30 year old slot receiver to play a new position seems like an odd choice.

It's not a bad move so much as it is a confusing move.
RE: RE: Oh good Pan-handler will  
Pan-handler : 3/14/2019 5:00 pm : link
In comment 14337483 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
In comment 14337470 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


I was worried for a second that he wasn't going to like this move.



LOL


Somebody's got to counter balance the negativity. This is Saquons team now with a revamped OL and a system that relies on PA. DG doesnt ascribe to the basketball on grass analogy of Marc Ross.

Tate isnt OBJ but he is a reliable performer and isnt some scrap heap guy (like a bunch of the guys we trotted out in the secondary last year).
Wow Tate and Beckham will be quite the dual threat  
Blue Dream : 3/14/2019 5:00 pm : link
Oh wait.....
RE: Tate is a better player  
Anakim : 3/14/2019 5:00 pm : link
In comment 14337510 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
than Shepard. They aren't the same player.


They're both slot guys, though
Look  
mdthedream : 3/14/2019 5:00 pm : link
we don't know what the draft will bring. If the Giants draft say Metcalf at 17 it makes more sense. We really are short another WR.Tate is a good get but give it time to short out.
He’s  
bigfrank612 : 3/14/2019 5:01 pm : link
Getting paid less than funchess and Williams. Let that sink in. Who cares about the money! Less than $10mil a season. Ppl have to catch the ball.
RE: I really wish I knew what we were doing  
mphbullet36 : 3/14/2019 5:01 pm : link
In comment 14337469 Anakim said:
Quote:
This is some fucked up mixture of rebuilding and competing. It's like we're competing to get the 10th pick in the Draft, or something.


im speechless. This team has no direction. They want to compete while rebuilding. SO throw $$$ at an aging declining slot WR when we already have one whos younger in Shep??

All to give it one more shot with Eli? This is insanity..3 straight years of this sh*t.
RE: You guys are too focused on the money.  
NYG007 : 3/14/2019 5:01 pm : link
In comment 14337429 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
We can afford almost anyone we want. The path is still through the draft


+1.. Backup lineman get 9m a season lately, get over it. This is a good signing for a few years, has zero impact on Shepard (who is an excellent blocker, but his hands are not great, neither is his separation).
RE: We don't  
Jay on the Island : 3/14/2019 5:01 pm : link
In comment 14337502 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
We need defensive players. We just dropped a big chunk that should be going to some young talent on defense. Not a limited 30+ year WR.

We don't need WR's? Shepard has proven that he isn't a #1 receive. Before this signing Corey Coleman and Jawill Davis were the #2 and #3 WR's. We had the worst WR core in football. How is that not a need?
It's too bad we didn't trade  
NoGainDayne : 3/14/2019 5:01 pm : link
Beckham and pursue this all slot receiver strategy sooner. We could have gotten Beasley and Crowder too.

Oh you see a shotgun 4WR formation with Barkley in the backfield. JUST KIDDING. He's going split out inside the inside receiver!! What will you do with all this slot?? WHAT???

meh  
Matt in SGS : 3/14/2019 5:01 pm : link
never been really blown away by him. I'm sure he'll be fine, but he's forever going to be the "guy who followed Odell".
I would  
mdthedream : 3/14/2019 5:01 pm : link
rather have Tate over Hogan so I am glad.
Tate was averaging 6 catches  
ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 5:01 pm : link
a game before he got traded to Philly. If he stays with Detroit the whole year he has 90+ catches and you guys would be saying nice signing! Relax.
The defense needs to be fixed mostly through draft  
Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 5:01 pm : link
offense has a semblance of a core (Barkley/Engram/Shepard/now decent OL) and is/was a few pieces away from being solid (like Tate, or Daryl Williams - who I'll bet had a similar sized contract offer in front of him yesterday).

Defense needs a core and you can't get core pieces in FA. Just doesn't work.

They'd do well to add at least 1 pass rusher through FA, but the defense will be fixed if they successfully add 2-3 core players in the draft.
RE: RE: Tate is a better player  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2019 5:02 pm : link
In comment 14337524 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14337510 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


than Shepard. They aren't the same player.



They're both slot guys, though


Come on buddy, let it play out. Much left in FA and most importantly 12 picks in the draft
RE: More slots than the MGM Grand, baby!  
mattyblue : 3/14/2019 5:02 pm : link
In comment 14337492 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


Hahaha
Maybe Shep sees the writing on the wall  
Anakim : 3/14/2019 5:02 pm : link
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 5:02 pm : link
In comment 14337504 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14337491 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


We're not finished @ WR - if we don't draft or sign any big bodies to play outside, I'll be very surprised.

But - I know we need to go one move, by knee-jerk move here and go nuts over each one as if this is the final piece for the offseason.



There simply doesn't seem to be much in the way of coherence or reason to these moves. It's not just BBI loose cannons saying that, it's most of the football world saying it.


Most of the football world consists of ESPN talking heads and people with no clue.

Do we really care what fucking Field Yates thinks about what's going on here? I don't.

Maybe they're going to move Shepard. Who knows. It's just frustrating that every thread has to have 100 sarcastic comments about how no one in the org knows what they're doing.

People can hate the signing - I don't care - but the nonstop, over and over complaining over every single thing is just exhausting to sift through and actually converse over sometimes.

The Giants are just in a place right now where anything they do is going to be put under a microscope and be questioned.

I didn't want the "go for it with Eli" thing to happen again here this year, but this is what we're getting, so.. they better have more coming and knock this draft out of the fucking park.
Really  
Jon in NYC : 3/14/2019 5:02 pm : link
not sure how people are shitting themselves. 23 mil is not a large guarantee over 4 years, nor is a 10 mil hit. He's a very productive player and never gets hurt.
Tate blocks downfield too.  
Csonka : 3/14/2019 5:02 pm : link
Love that for Barkley.
RE: RE: RE: Tate is a better player  
Anakim : 3/14/2019 5:02 pm : link
In comment 14337535 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14337524 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14337510 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


than Shepard. They aren't the same player.



They're both slot guys, though



Come on buddy, let it play out. Much left in FA and most importantly 12 picks in the draft


I understand, but I don't see the point of having two guys who excel in the slot. We need outside receivers.
RE: RE: The guy  
Pan-handler : 3/14/2019 5:03 pm : link
In comment 14337512 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:


Quote:


was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.



Who the hell taught you math? He had 74 receptions last year and a salary of $7 million.

As to his stats:

2018 - 74/795
2017 - 92/1,003

I'd hardly call those (especially 2017) "shit"


Had a 1000 yd season and 92 receptions. Not the perfect complement to Shep but they can still work plenty well together in the right system.
The big day from yesterday  
jtgiants : 3/14/2019 5:03 pm : link
Is happening today. Love Tate
Joking aside though, any of the pro signing people  
NoGainDayne : 3/14/2019 5:03 pm : link
isn't this a little confusing to you that we just spent all these resources upgrading the line but we could have one of the very worst receiver blocking teams? Harder to bust those runs if you have SS or Tate on the outside against a larger CB.
RE: Tate blocks downfield too.  
Pan-handler : 3/14/2019 5:03 pm : link
In comment 14337541 Csonka said:
Quote:
Love that for Barkley.


Yup
The Toyota Camry is a nice little car.  
j_rud : 3/14/2019 5:03 pm : link
Reliable if not flashy, does the little things well. The 19 is actually kinda sharp, and it can surprise you sometimes at 203 hp. Not a bad car at all.

But I ain't putting two of them in my driveway.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Tate is a better player  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2019 5:04 pm : link
In comment 14337542 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14337535 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 14337524 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14337510 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


than Shepard. They aren't the same player.



They're both slot guys, though



Come on buddy, let it play out. Much left in FA and most importantly 12 picks in the draft



I understand, but I don't see the point of having two guys who excel in the slot. We need outside receivers.


Perhaps they’re looking to move SS before his contract ends? Too early to know at this point
Whatever WR they would bring in is going to be considered...  
No Where Man : 3/14/2019 5:04 pm : link
OBJ's replacement. Maybe they did not want that to fall on the shoulders of a younger player or a rookie? A veteran like Tate can deal with that better. Just saying.....
Missed it  
XBRONX : 3/14/2019 5:05 pm : link
who was the Patriots big down field threat?
RE: Good move...  
Gman11 : 3/14/2019 5:05 pm : link
In comment 14337497 Strip-Sack said:
Quote:
who really gives a rats ass about the money.....JFC, it's not like they're giving him AB money...always liked him as a WR and he's definitely a positive move for the team.


Some fans act like the money is coming out of their bank account.
23 million Guarantee doesn't  
Amtoft : 3/14/2019 5:05 pm : link
mean anything until we see his signing bonus. Just most likely means he will be here for two years as they are both probably guaranteed. do the cut cost will be two forth of the signing bonus. Not a big deal and he was regarded as one of if not the best WR on the market. Nothing will make some of you happy.
This from PFF article in Feb on undervalued Fantasy Players  
gogiants : 3/14/2019 5:05 pm : link
Quote:
Much like Wilson, Tate is a lot better than most think, and for similar statistical reasons. Over the past six seasons, among all wide receivers with at least 50 targets, Tate has ranked fourth, third, second, 10th, fourth, and first in yards after the catch per reception. Over the past eight seasons, among all wide receivers with at least 50 targets, Tate has ranked second, third, third, second, fourth, first, first, and first in missed tackles forced per reception. In PPR points, Tate has finished 28th, 12th, 17th, 23rd, and 11th among wide receivers over the past five seasons. I’m willing to chalk 2018 up as an outlier and bet Tate’s next team gets more out of him than Philadelphia did.

Link - ( New Window )
If Tate is the "BIG MOVE" then LOL.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2019 5:05 pm : link
I don't mind the signing outside of the fact that it kind of conflicts with having Sterling here. But if this is the 'big move', then wow..
RE: saying he was  
HomerJones45 : 3/14/2019 5:06 pm : link
In comment 14337477 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
However, he pretty much duplicates Shep, only for much more money. A 31 year old receiver that averages about 10 yards per catch on a team that already has an established slot receiver and completely lacks a downfield threat....yeah, that's an odd signing.
+1
RE: Joking aside though, any of the pro signing people  
ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 5:06 pm : link
In comment 14337548 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
isn't this a little confusing to you that we just spent all these resources upgrading the line but we could have one of the very worst receiver blocking teams? Harder to bust those runs if you have SS or Tate on the outside against a larger CB.

Tate is actually known for his good blocking.
If you assume  
Jon in NYC : 3/14/2019 5:06 pm : link
that they wouldn't be signing Tate if they still had Odell, you can add him to the trade equation. Plus another 10 mil per year.
What are we doing?  
90.Cal : 3/14/2019 5:06 pm : link
I'm convinced we don't have a clue right now. Wow. Worst start to an off-season I can recall. Laughing stock of the league.
RE: Whatever WR they would bring in is going to be considered...  
flycatcher : 3/14/2019 5:07 pm : link
In comment 14337554 No Where Man said:
Quote:
OBJ's replacement. Maybe they did not want that to fall on the shoulders of a younger player or a rookie? A veteran like Tate can deal with that better. Just saying.....

Good point
RE: The Toyota Camry is a nice little car.  
Really : 3/14/2019 5:07 pm : link
In comment 14337551 j_rud said:
Quote:
Reliable if not flashy, does the little things well. The 19 is actually kinda sharp, and it can surprise you sometimes at 203 hp. Not a bad car at all.

But I ain't putting two of them in my driveway.


Thank you!!!
You guys aren't seeing the big picture - sure he's redundant  
jcn56 : 3/14/2019 5:07 pm : link
in comparison to Shepard - but Gettleman plans to trade Shepard to the Browns for their punter and a 4th round pick.
No Greg  
KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 5:07 pm : link
We need defensive players, pass rushers, and guys who can play in space.

We have Barkley and he will be the center of the offense. Improve the OL? We made a good move there. Still more to do. Get some young size/speed at WR and not a fading slot guy who won't help Barkley at all. He doens't make the team a tougher matchup.

We should have spent that money on bigger priorities especially defense. Our front 7 may be the worst in the NFL right now. Our pass rusher is the worst in the league and we're signing this guy? Terrible.
RE: RE: Joking aside though, any of the pro signing people  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 5:08 pm : link
In comment 14337561 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 14337548 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


isn't this a little confusing to you that we just spent all these resources upgrading the line but we could have one of the very worst receiver blocking teams? Harder to bust those runs if you have SS or Tate on the outside against a larger CB.


Tate is actually known for his good blocking.


So is Shepard - there's highlight reels of the guy flying down field and blowing people up. He was a catalyst on several big Barkley runs or a guy who provided a key block in the process.

But - the hysterics are more important.
...  
Dodge : 3/14/2019 5:08 pm : link
We have a billion dollars in cap space next year. I think we'll be fine.
XBRONX hit it on the head  
Eli2020 : 3/14/2019 5:08 pm : link
We are literally transforming into the New England Patriots.
sounds like the Patriots were after him too.  
rasbutant : 3/14/2019 5:08 pm : link
NFL Network reports the Patriots are interested in free agent Golden Tate.

We are also hearing the sun is hot. The Patriots brought in Maurice Harris and Bruce Ellington for visits on Thursday, but Tate is simply on a different level than those two. With Tate seemingly encountering a colder than expected market, the Patriots could end up getting the 30-year-old at a bargain.

Link - ( New Window )
Puke  
greek13 : 3/14/2019 5:08 pm : link
So now we signed the guy that screwed his quarterback’s wife according to the rumors
RE: No Greg  
Jon in NYC : 3/14/2019 5:09 pm : link
In comment 14337571 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
We need defensive players, pass rushers, and guys who can play in space.

We have Barkley and he will be the center of the offense. Improve the OL? We made a good move there. Still more to do. Get some young size/speed at WR and not a fading slot guy who won't help Barkley at all. He doens't make the team a tougher matchup.

We should have spent that money on bigger priorities especially defense. Our front 7 may be the worst in the NFL right now. Our pass rusher is the worst in the league and we're signing this guy? Terrible.


They can take an outside guy in the draft.

I expect Remmers to be next, then hopefully Golden, a CB and another Safety.
A couple interesting stats on Golden Tate from 2017  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/14/2019 5:10 pm : link
#1 in the league in YAC with 617
#1 in catch rate.

60% of snaps in the slot. So he can play outside.

This team has been absolutely plagued with drops. Don't have that problem with Golden Tate.
RE: RE: Joking aside though, any of the pro signing people  
NoGainDayne : 3/14/2019 5:10 pm : link
In comment 14337561 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 14337548 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


isn't this a little confusing to you that we just spent all these resources upgrading the line but we could have one of the very worst receiver blocking teams? Harder to bust those runs if you have SS or Tate on the outside against a larger CB.


Tate is actually known for his good blocking.


Ok based on what? When we talk about linemen blocking it's all about size and arm length but let's not apply that same logic to receivers?

Also he might do better against slot corners yes but the point is one of SS or Tate is going to have to go on the outside now. They are our top 2 receivers to so conceivably they could both be outside to maximize our passing game.
I'm alright with this.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/14/2019 5:11 pm : link
Not absurd $ & he is a gamer.
RE: XBRONX hit it on the head  
SHO'NUFF : 3/14/2019 5:11 pm : link
In comment 14337574 Eli2020 said:
Quote:
We are literally transforming into the New England Patriots.


more like the Browns
RE: Joking aside though, any of the pro signing people  
j_rud : 3/14/2019 5:11 pm : link
In comment 14337548 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
isn't this a little confusing to you that we just spent all these resources upgrading the line but we could have one of the very worst receiver blocking teams? Harder to bust those runs if you have SS or Tate on the outside against a larger CB.


Huh? I'm not a huge fan of the move (for the redundancy, Tate is a decent receiver) but both of those guys are known as solid, high effort blockers.
RE: RE: XBRONX hit it on the head  
The_Boss : 3/14/2019 5:12 pm : link
In comment 14337591 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
In comment 14337574 Eli2020 said:


Quote:


We are literally transforming into the New England Patriots.



more like the Browns


The Browns of 2 years ago?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Tate is a better player  
Anakim : 3/14/2019 5:12 pm : link
In comment 14337553 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14337542 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14337535 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 14337524 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14337510 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


than Shepard. They aren't the same player.



They're both slot guys, though



Come on buddy, let it play out. Much left in FA and most importantly 12 picks in the draft



I understand, but I don't see the point of having two guys who excel in the slot. We need outside receivers.



Perhaps they’re looking to move SS before his contract ends? Too early to know at this point


Could be. Gettleman seems to be scrubbing every single fingerprint of Jerry Reese's from this team.
Good player  
Paulie Walnuts : 3/14/2019 5:12 pm : link
Good signing
RE: RE: RE: Joking aside though, any of the pro signing people  
Jay on the Island : 3/14/2019 5:12 pm : link
In comment 14337586 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 14337561 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 14337548 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


isn't this a little confusing to you that we just spent all these resources upgrading the line but we could have one of the very worst receiver blocking teams? Harder to bust those runs if you have SS or Tate on the outside against a larger CB.


Tate is actually known for his good blocking.



Ok based on what? When we talk about linemen blocking it's all about size and arm length but let's not apply that same logic to receivers?

Also he might do better against slot corners yes but the point is one of SS or Tate is going to have to go on the outside now. They are our top 2 receivers to so conceivably they could both be outside to maximize our passing game.

Hines Ward was one of the best blocking WR's ever and he is about the same size as Tate.
Not a fan  
Mike in NY : 3/14/2019 5:13 pm : link
But I need to see the contract details to say for sure. If the guaranteed money is mostly the salaries for this year and next year I do not mind it as much as if it was due to large signing bonus that makes it difficult to cut.
Guy is a pro receiver  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/14/2019 5:13 pm : link
Catches the damn ball, blocks and knows how to play football.
.  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 5:13 pm : link
DK Metcalf may well be on the board @ 17. Guy is 6'5", 230+ and a freak. His production isn't there @ the college level but most of it was cut short because of a neck injury. He has all pro ability.
If the Pats got Golden Tate  
BBelle21 : 3/14/2019 5:14 pm : link
The reaction, I have a feeling, would have been very different. It would be celebrated and envied if Tate went to the Pats. With the Giants, it’s “WTH” or “Meh” lol
40% of his snaps outside?  
KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 5:14 pm : link
I don't believe that. Where do you see those numbers.

Id bet it was more like 10%. hes a slot guy. only time hes playing outside is if injuries force him out there.
Golden Tate is a guy who caught 90 balls the two years before last`  
Essex : 3/14/2019 5:14 pm : link
76 between Detroit and Philly last year. He can play the outside or the inside and so could Shepard. You can use them in multiple formations. When the Pats had Amendola and Edelman did anyone say their roster construction was off? Not really seeing the critique of this deal. He catches balls, he lessens the OBJ loss. I think he will surprise a lot of people. I like the move.
RE: RE: No Greg  
Giants38 : 3/14/2019 5:14 pm : link
In comment 14337579 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 14337571 KWALL2 said:


Quote:


We need defensive players, pass rushers, and guys who can play in space.

We have Barkley and he will be the center of the offense. Improve the OL? We made a good move there. Still more to do. Get some young size/speed at WR and not a fading slot guy who won't help Barkley at all. He doens't make the team a tougher matchup.

We should have spent that money on bigger priorities especially defense. Our front 7 may be the worst in the NFL right now. Our pass rusher is the worst in the league and we're signing this guy? Terrible.



They can take an outside guy in the draft.

I expect Remmers to be next, then hopefully Golden, a CB and another Safety.


Yea, let’s do that. Sign irresponsible contracts and blow our shot at a top QB in 2020 by putting bandaids on this mess. This team is a joke.
Gives us more stability  
Simms11 : 3/14/2019 5:15 pm : link
a solid veteran starter at WR. Still looking at WRs in the draft too however.
RE: 40% of his snaps outside?  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/14/2019 5:15 pm : link
In comment 14337615 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
I don't believe that. Where do you see those numbers.

Id bet it was more like 10%. hes a slot guy. only time hes playing outside is if injuries force him out there.



KWALL - ( New Window )
Adam Humphries  
rasbutant : 3/14/2019 5:15 pm : link
got less money and less G. He is 26yrs old.
RE: .  
Jay on the Island : 3/14/2019 5:15 pm : link
In comment 14337612 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
DK Metcalf may well be on the board @ 17. Guy is 6'5", 230+ and a freak. His production isn't there @ the college level but most of it was cut short because of a neck injury. He has all pro ability.

I don't want Metcalf. He wreaks of workout warrior but his teammate AJ Brown could be an option.
I’d still like to see them sign Hogan.  
Brown Recluse : 3/14/2019 5:16 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: No Greg  
Jon in NYC : 3/14/2019 5:16 pm : link
In comment 14337618 Giants38 said:
Quote:
In comment 14337579 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 14337571 KWALL2 said:


Quote:


We need defensive players, pass rushers, and guys who can play in space.

We have Barkley and he will be the center of the offense. Improve the OL? We made a good move there. Still more to do. Get some young size/speed at WR and not a fading slot guy who won't help Barkley at all. He doens't make the team a tougher matchup.

We should have spent that money on bigger priorities especially defense. Our front 7 may be the worst in the NFL right now. Our pass rusher is the worst in the league and we're signing this guy? Terrible.



They can take an outside guy in the draft.

I expect Remmers to be next, then hopefully Golden, a CB and another Safety.



Yea, let’s do that. Sign irresponsible contracts and blow our shot at a top QB in 2020 by putting bandaids on this mess. This team is a joke.


Show me the irresponsible contract. If you think 4 years 40 mil for Tate is too much you just don't have a grasp on the market.
RE: 40% of his snaps outside?  
Essex : 3/14/2019 5:16 pm : link
In comment 14337615 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
I don't believe that. Where do you see those numbers.

Id bet it was more like 10%. hes a slot guy. only time hes playing outside is if injuries force him out there.

2016 76% of his snaps were outside.
The last two years 24% were on the outside.
He can play both and do it well. You can mix him up with Shep. Are they explosive? No, but I think with Engram, Shep, Tate, and Saquon (who is explosive) that is not a terrible skill position set. As I said, this is a good move.
Blah  
Rflairr : 3/14/2019 5:16 pm : link
He’s very good at replacing the Giants good players with lesser ones.
This makes no sense  
AdamBrag : 3/14/2019 5:17 pm : link
Both Shepard and Tate are significantly more effective in the slot.

My guess...  
AdamBrag : 3/14/2019 5:17 pm : link
is that Gettleman is trying to load the team with possession receivers so that Eli can check down as much as possible.
RE: The big day from yesterday  
Giants38 : 3/14/2019 5:17 pm : link
In comment 14337545 jtgiants said:
Quote:
Is happening today. Love Tate


And what exactly are you looking for here? Running this thing back with Eli? Until when exactly. Glad you’re happy.
RE: .  
Greg from LI : 3/14/2019 5:18 pm : link
In comment 14337612 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
DK Metcalf may well be on the board @ 17. Guy is 6'5", 230+ and a freak. His production isn't there @ the college level but most of it was cut short because of a neck injury. He has all pro ability.


David Boston Jr. As Fats has said, he's going to have a calf muscle explode in the middle of a game
sheppard  
GMEN27 : 3/14/2019 5:18 pm : link
is a free agent next year right? how much is he going to ask for? he might want more than $10M, this signing might be in anticipation of losing sheppard.
the more I think about it..  
bluepepper : 3/14/2019 5:18 pm : link
I think the people talking about moving Shepard may be right. It would be consistent with what Gettleman's been doing. He almost certainly is not crazy about re-signing him. And remember Shep was on the boat.
What the fuck does Gettleman think his plan is?  
Oscar : 3/14/2019 5:19 pm : link
None of this is in any way consistent or makes any sense. The team is now a punchline in the league. Can only imagine what’s next.
RE: What are we doing?  
Justlurking : 3/14/2019 5:19 pm : link
In comment 14337565 90.Cal said:
Quote:
I'm convinced we don't have a clue right now. Wow. Worst start to an off-season I can recall. Laughing stock of the league.


We should probably not have hired a 70 year old who doesn’t believe in analytics, positional value or asset management.
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 5:19 pm : link
In comment 14337641 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14337612 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


DK Metcalf may well be on the board @ 17. Guy is 6'5", 230+ and a freak. His production isn't there @ the college level but most of it was cut short because of a neck injury. He has all pro ability.



David Boston Jr. As Fats has said, he's going to have a calf muscle explode in the middle of a game


Boston was really fucking good before he roided himself out and became a hot air balloon.
RE: The big day from yesterday  
SHO'NUFF : 3/14/2019 5:20 pm : link
In comment 14337545 jtgiants said:
Quote:
Is happening today. Love Tate


This was it?? Jesus...

(not against you, jt)
RE: This makes no sense  
The_Boss : 3/14/2019 5:20 pm : link
In comment 14337636 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
Both Shepard and Tate are significantly more effective in the slot.


Nothing DG does makes much sense. What I suspect is going to happen is he’s gonna band aid this thing enough to have us win 6 games next year instead of 2-4, which probably is needed to get at the top QB’s in April of 2020.
RE: Not a fan  
Rflairr : 3/14/2019 5:20 pm : link
In comment 14337606 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
But I need to see the contract details to say for sure. If the guaranteed money is mostly the salaries for this year and next year I do not mind it as much as if it was due to large signing bonus that makes it difficult to cut.


The Giants are in big shit with this clown as GM.
not a fan of this move  
GiantsFan84 : 3/14/2019 5:21 pm : link
others have said it, but this is a bad fit. he is not a downfield burner. he is entirely redundant of SS and even EE. we have no outside receivers. he is not a bad player and it's not an awful contract, he is just a bad fit. i also worry about him getting really old really fast

this signing only makes sense if SS is gone after this year or if we have plans to trade SS. otherwise i just don't get it
RE: My guess...  
The_Boss : 3/14/2019 5:21 pm : link
In comment 14337638 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
is that Gettleman is trying to load the team with possession receivers so that Eli can check down as much as possible.


Pump up that completion %!
RE: If the Pats got Golden Tate  
Justlurking : 3/14/2019 5:21 pm : link
In comment 14337613 BBelle21 said:
Quote:
The reaction, I have a feeling, would have been very different. It would be celebrated and envied if Tate went to the Pats. With the Giants, it’s “WTH” or “Meh” lol


Comparing the Pats to this dumpster fire is “WTH”, “meh” and “LOL”

You do realize this team has made the playoffs once since 2011 and the Pats have won 3 Super Bowls in that time, right????
If I were Shepard  
Mike from Ohio : 3/14/2019 5:21 pm : link
I think I would not buy a house in the tri state area anytime soon. This seems to signal they don't need him back.

If there is any trade market for him I would be exploring that.
Tate  
Marty866b : 3/14/2019 5:22 pm : link
Not a bad player but definitely on the decline. Receivers don't get better on the north side of 30.He's a slot guy and I believe we have one already,no? WTF is Gettleman doing? I understand rebuilding but signing 30+ year old receivers is not rebuilding IMO. Gettleman had one pretty good draft but every other move he has done makes me believe he has little idea of what he is doing. After we suck again next year, I hope he is gone!
BBI never disappoints  
Jints in Carolina : 3/14/2019 5:22 pm : link
.
that's the thing, arc, Metcalfe is already roided out  
Greg from LI : 3/14/2019 5:22 pm : link
Dude is shooting for the Laron Landry look
Still an amazing TD celebration...  
Anakim : 3/14/2019 5:22 pm : link
RE: Tate was not the Lions #1  
AcidTest : 3/14/2019 5:22 pm : link
In comment 14337430 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
He was the #3. A slot guy. And slowing down.

Its a bad move. This guy isn't worth these numbers.

He's an OK #3 but Id rather go with a young guy and cheap option as a #3.


Agreed. Way too much for an aging receiver, even though he is still productive.
Tim  
KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 5:23 pm : link
Great site. But you aren't reading that stat correctly.
Why are people only lumping EE in as a slot guy  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/14/2019 5:23 pm : link
Dude is 6'3 and runs a 4.42 forty. Why can't he play some snaps outside?
anyway, I don't think this is a bad signing exactly  
Greg from LI : 3/14/2019 5:23 pm : link
But it has become clear that Mr. Magoo really thinks he's putting together a contender this year. Talk about delusional.
RE: Puke  
Anakim : 3/14/2019 5:24 pm : link
In comment 14337577 greek13 said:
Quote:
So now we signed the guy that screwed his quarterback’s wife according to the rumors


Well, we had Peyton Hillis, so...
Tate is a good signing  
Sammo85 : 3/14/2019 5:24 pm : link
He’s a veteran and solid mentor. He’ll be a good example for Barkley and any WR we draft. I think he’ll also be a help to Engram.

He will be productive too for at least a couple seasons.

RE: Tim  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/14/2019 5:24 pm : link
In comment 14337673 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Great site. But you aren't reading that stat correctly.


I may not be. I saw 61% slot percentage. Made sense to me lol.
RE: If I were Shepard  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2019 5:24 pm : link
In comment 14337662 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
I think I would not buy a house in the tri state area anytime soon. This seems to signal they don't need him back.

If there is any trade market for him I would be exploring that.


My guess? They are
Solid, durable, tough, productive, useful blocker in the run game  
ChaChing : 3/14/2019 5:24 pm : link
can be used on end-arounds and has return value. The $ numbers always look higher to me than I expect, but he's not a day 1 signing, is a solid vet & there's versatility. Also probably a more old-school professional type in the locker room

I get the 2 slots question but have never understood why scheme & play design can't adjust to solid players. Doesn't it mean we have 2 tougher, short-yardage, shifty, interior WRs? Can they not be used on the same play at times, when not spelling each other? Not all coaches could, but you'd hope a good coach can use value. (I'd also ask if Diggs & Thielen were known as smaller, slot type WRs, if so Shurmur did ok with that)

In the fav BB comp, he gets 2 athletic TEs and not only makes the O heavy 2 TE sets but also decides to use one as an RB out the backfield. Or more applicable Edelman / Amendola as mentioned above. I don't think 2 slot WRs would be even that exotic or unusual
RE: BBI never disappoints  
flycatcher : 3/14/2019 5:25 pm : link
In comment 14337666 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
.

Some of these ridiculous negative posters are surely trolls.
RE: anyway, I don't think this is a bad signing exactly  
Justlurking : 3/14/2019 5:25 pm : link
In comment 14337676 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But it has become clear that Mr. Magoo really thinks he's putting together a contender this year. Talk about delusional.


I’m convinced the plan is to win just enough games to guarantee we can’t replace Eli with a top pick
NFL Next Gen Stats  
Go Terps : 3/14/2019 5:25 pm : link
2016 Beckham - Yards after Catch: 5.2, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.6
2018 Shepard - Yards after Catch: 5.1, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.7

2018 Tate - Yards after Catch: 5.8, Expected Yards after Catch: 5.0

Golden Tate was a running back in high school; he's very good with the ball in his hands. He's a better player than Shepard.

I wonder if they either change Shepard's role to the X receiver role, or trade him.
RE: Don't see how this makes sense without  
VinegarPeppers : 3/14/2019 5:26 pm : link
HOW does this signing impact Engram at TE?

In comment 14337482 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
getting rid of Shep. Or Engram???
Not to be THAT guy  
Anakim : 3/14/2019 5:27 pm : link
But what are we looking at comp. pick wise? Can we still get a third?

And I guess the Eagles will get a good pick from this. Barf.
RE: RE: BBI never disappoints  
Justlurking : 3/14/2019 5:27 pm : link
In comment 14337684 flycatcher said:
Quote:
In comment 14337666 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


.


Some of these ridiculous negative posters are surely trolls.


And I’m convinced some of these ridiculous homers enjoy terrible football and losing to the fucking Eagles every game
An older player though  
USAF NYG Fan : 3/14/2019 5:27 pm : link
That's what just doesn't make sense to me.
Tate was outside 12% of the time last year (rotowire)  
KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 5:27 pm : link
In 2017...
"Tate ran 79 percent of his routes from the slot and drew an average depth of target of 6.7 yards, which ranked 49th of 51 wide receivers to see at least 75 targets."

Everything in the slot.

Everything short.


Link - ( New Window )
Interesting move  
Carson53 : 3/14/2019 5:27 pm : link
I know the Pats were interested, think that got the contract up a bit in GTD. money. They now have two
slot receivers now. Tate will need to play more on the
outside, SS is not as good on the outside.
Maybe  
AcidTest : 3/14/2019 5:28 pm : link
they plan on trading Shepard before the trade deadline once the season starts.
RE: RE: RE: BBI never disappoints  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2019 5:28 pm : link
In comment 14337698 Justlurking said:
Quote:
In comment 14337684 flycatcher said:


Quote:


In comment 14337666 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


.


Some of these ridiculous negative posters are surely trolls.



And I’m convinced some of these ridiculous homers enjoy terrible football and losing to the fucking Eagles every game


+1.
RE: Maybe  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2019 5:28 pm : link
In comment 14337704 AcidTest said:
Quote:
they plan on trading Shepard before the trade deadline once the season starts.


👍
RE: RE: 4 years 37.5 Mill  
djm : 3/14/2019 5:28 pm : link
In comment 14337361 Default said:
Quote:
In comment 14337357 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


23 guaranteed



Oh fuck that's bad.


Lol. I’m shocked.
RE: Tate was outside 12% of the time last year (rotowire)  
Anakim : 3/14/2019 5:28 pm : link
In comment 14337700 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
In 2017...
"Tate ran 79 percent of his routes from the slot and drew an average depth of target of 6.7 yards, which ranked 49th of 51 wide receivers to see at least 75 targets."

Everything in the slot.

Everything short.
Link - ( New Window )


LOL. The offense is going to be bundled together. We don't need no stinking outside receivers! Put everyone close together.
And he comes out of the backfeild too  
KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 5:29 pm : link
On the Outside? 12-15% of the time.
RE: Tate was outside 12% of the time last year (rotowire)  
Carson53 : 3/14/2019 5:29 pm : link
In comment 14337700 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
In 2017...
"Tate ran 79 percent of his routes from the slot and drew an average depth of target of 6.7 yards, which ranked 49th of 51 wide receivers to see at least 75 targets."

Everything in the slot.

Everything short.
Link - ( New Window )
Wow, that's all, thought it was more than that.
Does anyone know  
malslayer : 3/14/2019 5:29 pm : link
If he is a good blocking wr?
Terps  
KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 5:30 pm : link
I'll take Shep over Tate going forward the next 3 years.
RE: NFL Next Gen Stats  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 5:30 pm : link
In comment 14337687 Go Terps said:
Quote:
2016 Beckham - Yards after Catch: 5.2, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.6
2018 Shepard - Yards after Catch: 5.1, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.7

2018 Tate - Yards after Catch: 5.8, Expected Yards after Catch: 5.0

Golden Tate was a running back in high school; he's very good with the ball in his hands. He's a better player than Shepard.

I wonder if they either change Shepard's role to the X receiver role, or trade him.


I agree - he is a better player than Shepard. I can't believe I am seeing the opposite in this thread.
these comparisons to the pats need to stop  
GiantsFan84 : 3/14/2019 5:30 pm : link
they make players better than they are. they fit their scheme to their players. they have the best coach and maybe QB in history. no offensive player leaves the pats and becomes a better player. please don't compare anything we do or could do with what the pats do
Weren't the Pats in on Tate?  
USAF NYG Fan : 3/14/2019 5:30 pm : link
I think this should dispel beliefs that no player wants to sign here now.?
Giants are really breaking some new ground, though  
Greg from LI : 3/14/2019 5:31 pm : link
Rebuilding by getting older - a novel concept.
RE: RE: Tate was outside 12% of the time last year (rotowire)  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/14/2019 5:31 pm : link
In comment 14337711 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14337700 KWALL2 said:


Quote:


In 2017...
"Tate ran 79 percent of his routes from the slot and drew an average depth of target of 6.7 yards, which ranked 49th of 51 wide receivers to see at least 75 targets."

Everything in the slot.

Everything short.
Link - ( New Window )



LOL. The offense is going to be bundled together. We don't need no stinking outside receivers! Put everyone close together.


Bunch formation right. EE out to the left. Haha.
I think we trade Shep  
EJJ : 3/14/2019 5:31 pm : link
He was on the famed boat trip, He and Beckum are tight plus he started acting out on the sideline last year ala OBJ. He also had several drops.
DG will continue to blow this thing up!
Well, one way of looking at it...  
bw in dc : 3/14/2019 5:31 pm : link
is Tate should be able to provide good intel on the Philly O.

Eli is going to need a dependable, between the hashes safety blanket. Tate brings that and YAC. Very durable and a good, tough body.

RE: Weren't the Pats in on Tate?  
bigbluehoya : 3/14/2019 5:31 pm : link
In comment 14337722 USAF NYG Fan said:
Quote:
I think this should dispel beliefs that no player wants to sign here now.?


I'm not saying this is the case, but it easily could be the case that the Giants offered significantly more money.
RE: Weren't the Pats in on Tate?  
madeinstars : 3/14/2019 5:32 pm : link
In comment 14337722 USAF NYG Fan said:
Quote:
I think this should dispel beliefs that no player wants to sign here now.?


I doubt they were offering him 23 million guaranteed, considering they usually know what they're doing.
Both Shep and Tate are eminently replaceable  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/14/2019 5:32 pm : link
every year in the draft. They should 100% trade Shep at this point.
RE: NFL Next Gen Stats  
Greg from LI : 3/14/2019 5:32 pm : link
In comment 14337687 Go Terps said:
Quote:
2016 Beckham - Yards after Catch: 5.2, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.6
2018 Shepard - Yards after Catch: 5.1, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.7

2018 Tate - Yards after Catch: 5.8, Expected Yards after Catch: 5.0

Golden Tate was a running back in high school; he's very good with the ball in his hands. He's a better player than Shepard.

I wonder if they either change Shepard's role to the X receiver role, or trade him.


That's cool. He's also going to be 31 next season, so for how much longer will he be better than Shepard?
KWALL  
Go Terps : 3/14/2019 5:33 pm : link
I want to see the contract breakdown on Spotrac. Let's see if Tate will even be here three years.

Even if we didn't sign Tate, Shepard was unlikely to be here past this season. There might be a chance he gets traded for a 4th rounder or something.
RE: the more I think about it..  
jcn56 : 3/14/2019 5:33 pm : link
In comment 14337644 bluepepper said:
Quote:
I think the people talking about moving Shepard may be right. It would be consistent with what Gettleman's been doing. He almost certainly is not crazy about re-signing him. And remember Shep was on the boat.


It would fit within his MO of moving out good players and replacing them with someone worse.
Greg  
Go Terps : 3/14/2019 5:34 pm : link
He only has to be better than him this year. Shepard wasn't going to be with the Giants in 2020.
jcn  
ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 5:34 pm : link
Tate is a better player than Shepard.
Tate  
Jon in NYC : 3/14/2019 5:34 pm : link
and Shepard don't have nearly as much to do with each other as you're all making it seem. They will play at the same time.
RE: RE: This makes no sense  
Giants38 : 3/14/2019 5:35 pm : link
In comment 14337653 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14337636 AdamBrag said:


Quote:


Both Shepard and Tate are significantly more effective in the slot.




Nothing DG does makes much sense. What I suspect is going to happen is he’s gonna band aid this thing enough to have us win 6 games next year instead of 2-4, which probably is needed to get at the top QB’s in April of 2020.


And that is why I call him DSG. He’s Dave Shitbag Gettleman, and he’s ruining the franchise
Sweet rebuild  
hitdog42 : 3/14/2019 5:35 pm : link
Paying that much guaranteed money for a JAG at this stage age 30. Awesome plan-
I like it  
idiotsavant : 3/14/2019 5:36 pm : link
BC weay be moving towards the batshit over the top all defense draft.

Specifically, two great, and different defensive linesmen, at least two very different types of linebackers', all top of draft, maybe still a free safety.

And...ok... If not in free agency, the center.

This is the year for this.
RE: NFL Next Gen Stats  
flycatcher : 3/14/2019 5:36 pm : link
In comment 14337687 Go Terps said:
Quote:
2016 Beckham - Yards after Catch: 5.2, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.6
2018 Shepard - Yards after Catch: 5.1, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.7

2018 Tate - Yards after Catch: 5.8, Expected Yards after Catch: 5.0

Golden Tate was a running back in high school; he's very good with the ball in his hands. He's a better player than Shepard.

I wonder if they either change Shepard's role to the X receiver role, or trade him.

I can see Shep successfully converting to X or Y - he's skilled enough at route running and his work ethic is outstanding.
RE: RE: NFL Next Gen Stats  
Essex : 3/14/2019 5:36 pm : link
In comment 14337720 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14337687 Go Terps said:


Quote:


2016 Beckham - Yards after Catch: 5.2, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.6
2018 Shepard - Yards after Catch: 5.1, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.7

2018 Tate - Yards after Catch: 5.8, Expected Yards after Catch: 5.0

Golden Tate was a running back in high school; he's very good with the ball in his hands. He's a better player than Shepard.

I wonder if they either change Shepard's role to the X receiver role, or trade him.



I agree - he is a better player than Shepard. I can't believe I am seeing the opposite in this thread.


Dan Duggan just tweeted that if Golden Tate is worth 9, "the price for Shepard will only be higher"; so its not only on here. I think it is absurd, Golden Tate is durable guy with great hands, he reminds me of Bolden. We are luck to have him and yes, I am quite sure that in this league where the short passing has become a staple that you can run an offense wit Shepard and Tate. I think Gettleman has been awful, but I really don't understand the criticism of this move.
And by batshit I mean excellent.  
idiotsavant : 3/14/2019 5:37 pm : link
RE: Sweet rebuild  
Jon in NYC : 3/14/2019 5:37 pm : link
In comment 14337750 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
Paying that much guaranteed money for a JAG at this stage age 30. Awesome plan-


In what fucking universe is he a JAG. Before the trade he was on pace for his third consecutive 90 catch 1k yard season. It's like I'm taking fucking crazy pills.
RE: Tate  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 5:37 pm : link
In comment 14337748 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
and Shepard don't have nearly as much to do with each other as you're all making it seem. They will play at the same time.


Yeah, holy moly - some of these comments you'd think it's literally not possible to have both guys on the field together.

My first reaction was that the two are a bit redundant - but, that doesn't mean you can't deploy both guys or have it work.

Tate isn't Cole fucking Beasley.
Interesting highlight reel...  
Dan in the Springs : 3/14/2019 5:37 pm : link
thanks for posting that. Did anyone notice on the catch & run TD vs. the Browns that it was Peppers who caught him at the goal line? Go back and see that Peppers was blitzing on the play and was closest to Stafford when the ball was released, then turned upfield and was the only defender who had pursued to the end. I liked seeing this.

I love how everyone goes on about how the best in the business (BB in NE) takes players who love the sport and make plays and designs a system to fit what they do well, then criticizes the Giants for a move for a guy who doesn't fit their "system" of NOT having two slot receivers on the field at the same time.

The Giants look to have done their homework on this. Obviously he's no OBJ, but the WR corps just got a lot better today.

Again, time will tell whether this is a winning move or not - not the mob on BBI.
Love the constant  
XBRONX : 3/14/2019 5:37 pm : link
whining about comp picks. Who gives a shit?
Here's an idea...  
bw in dc : 3/14/2019 5:38 pm : link
Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.

Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.

But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...

RE: The Giants had arguably  
MotownGIANTS : 3/14/2019 5:38 pm : link
In comment 14337462 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
the worst WR core and they just added a solid veteran to a fair deal. Why are so many overreacting to this. They need help there they weren't going into the season with Bennie Fowler and Corey Coleman as their #2 and #3 WR's.


Exactly Tate can be a 2 .... shep can go into the slot we draft WR this yr and next early. EE has 4.4 speed we can make it work for a season or 2.
RE: Sweet rebuild  
Rflairr : 3/14/2019 5:38 pm : link
In comment 14337750 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
Paying that much guaranteed money for a JAG at this stage age 30. Awesome plan-


Another guy over 30.

A GM with no plan at all.
RE: RE: RE: NFL Next Gen Stats  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 5:39 pm : link
In comment 14337755 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 14337720 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 14337687 Go Terps said:


Quote:


2016 Beckham - Yards after Catch: 5.2, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.6
2018 Shepard - Yards after Catch: 5.1, Expected Yards after Catch: 4.7

2018 Tate - Yards after Catch: 5.8, Expected Yards after Catch: 5.0

Golden Tate was a running back in high school; he's very good with the ball in his hands. He's a better player than Shepard.

I wonder if they either change Shepard's role to the X receiver role, or trade him.



I agree - he is a better player than Shepard. I can't believe I am seeing the opposite in this thread.



Dan Duggan just tweeted that if Golden Tate is worth 9, "the price for Shepard will only be higher"; so its not only on here. I think it is absurd, Golden Tate is durable guy with great hands, he reminds me of Bolden. We are luck to have him and yes, I am quite sure that in this league where the short passing has become a staple that you can run an offense wit Shepard and Tate. I think Gettleman has been awful, but I really don't understand the criticism of this move.


It's possible Duggan is right by way of Shepard being younger and likely still ascending a bit.

But right now, Tate is the better player of the two.

Maybe Shepard will be here with him, maybe he won't be.

I am quite sure we aren't going to stop here @ WR and go into the year with this exact group. I expect a bigger body to be added one way or another.
RE: Sweet rebuild  
flycatcher : 3/14/2019 5:39 pm : link
In comment 14337750 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
Paying that much guaranteed money for a JAG at this stage age 30. Awesome plan-

Appreciate you weighing in, even if it is a bucket of cold water...you don't see much left in Tate's tank?
RE: Here's an idea...  
Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2019 5:39 pm : link
In comment 14337761 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.

Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.

But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...


Fuck! Fuck! Fuck! I absolutely loathe agreeing with you..
Possibly good type for this system  
idiotsavant : 3/14/2019 5:39 pm : link
Play action, intermediate routes, turn and run counter side style
WTF is the “plan” around here?  
Dave in PA : 3/14/2019 5:40 pm : link
Just tank for crying out loud. Do it twice for all I care and get Lawrence.
RE: Here's an idea...  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 5:40 pm : link
In comment 14337761 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.

Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.

But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...


He has some of that Steve Smith Napoleon Complex in him - I love it.
RE: Sweet rebuild  
The_Boss : 3/14/2019 5:40 pm : link
In comment 14337750 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
Paying that much guaranteed money for a JAG at this stage age 30. Awesome plan-


Nobody ever said we were rebuilding.

-DG
RE: RE: Tate  
bw in dc : 3/14/2019 5:41 pm : link
In comment 14337758 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14337748 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


and Shepard don't have nearly as much to do with each other as you're all making it seem. They will play at the same time.



Yeah, holy moly - some of these comments you'd think it's literally not possible to have both guys on the field together.

My first reaction was that the two are a bit redundant - but, that doesn't mean you can't deploy both guys or have it work.

Tate isn't Cole fucking Beasley.


Right. Pats were able to get Edelman and Amendola on the field together. This so called "problem" cab be solved.

What's next? You can't have two TEs on the field simultaneously?

How about a nickname of Taint ?  
DaveW2 : 3/14/2019 5:41 pm : link
Taint OBJ, taint Shep.
RE: Here's an idea...  
Giants38 : 3/14/2019 5:43 pm : link
In comment 14337761 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.

Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.

But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...


Because you are an Eli apologist that doesn’t want a rebuild either. This is just another terrible move in a sea of them.

Please, please, no more fun. This front office’s idea of fun is not good.
RE: RE: Here's an idea...  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 5:43 pm : link
In comment 14337782 Giants38 said:
Quote:
In comment 14337761 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.

Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.

But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...




Because you are an Eli apologist that doesn’t want a rebuild either. This is just another terrible move in a sea of them.

Please, please, no more fun. This front office’s idea of fun is not good.


Gahahahahahaha

You think bw is an Eli APOLOGIST?!?!?
RE: RE: RE: Tate  
Giants38 : 3/14/2019 5:44 pm : link
In comment 14337777 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14337758 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 14337748 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


and Shepard don't have nearly as much to do with each other as you're all making it seem. They will play at the same time.



Yeah, holy moly - some of these comments you'd think it's literally not possible to have both guys on the field together.

My first reaction was that the two are a bit redundant - but, that doesn't mean you can't deploy both guys or have it work.

Tate isn't Cole fucking Beasley.



Right. Pats were able to get Edelman and Amendola on the field together. This so called "problem" cab be solved.

What's next? You can't have two TEs on the field simultaneously?


They have a QB named Brady and an innovative offensive mind. We do not. I know you love Eli, but stop it.
He’s one  
mittenedman : 3/14/2019 5:44 pm : link
of the best run blocking WRs in the game.
RE: RE: Here's an idea...  
santacruzom : 3/14/2019 5:44 pm : link
In comment 14337770 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14337761 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.

Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.

But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...




Fuck! Fuck! Fuck! I absolutely loathe agreeing with you..


Wait a minute... didn't you ridicule Tate as nothing special when the Eagles signed him?
Tate  
stretch234 : 3/14/2019 5:45 pm : link
He can still play and how ever you divide it up they will have a good 2 and 3. I don't know where people think players are going to sign these low end deals just because Fans want. How much should he have gotten

Now need someone who can run deep on the outside consistently.

Plug and Play  
mrvax : 3/14/2019 5:45 pm : link
for OBJ. 😞
RE: RE: RE: Tate  
Essex : 3/14/2019 5:46 pm : link
In comment 14337777 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14337758 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 14337748 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


and Shepard don't have nearly as much to do with each other as you're all making it seem. They will play at the same time.



Yeah, holy moly - some of these comments you'd think it's literally not possible to have both guys on the field together.

My first reaction was that the two are a bit redundant - but, that doesn't mean you can't deploy both guys or have it work.

Tate isn't Cole fucking Beasley.



Right. Pats were able to get Edelman and Amendola on the field together. This so called "problem" cab be solved.

What's next? You can't have two TEs on the field simultaneously?


exactly, I would rather have two talented guys that do the same thing than two not talented guys that do different things. Last season, the Eagles had three slot receivers when they went on their run (Tate, Matthews, and Agholor). If you think we can't work with Golden Tate then I don't know what to say. Maybe watch more NFL games?
as diver_down  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2019 5:46 pm : link
and I speculated earlier today, we wouldn't be surprised if Shepard is on the market.
RE: I think we trade Shep  
Watson : 3/14/2019 5:46 pm : link
In comment 14337727 EJJ said:
Quote:
He was on the famed boat trip, He and Beckum are tight plus he started acting out on the sideline last year ala OBJ. He also had several drops.
DG will continue to blow this thing up!


Haha Wasn’t Shep also the holder of the leash?
I like  
Little boy Lost : 3/14/2019 5:46 pm : link
Heeeem!
RE: Tate  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 5:47 pm : link
In comment 14337789 stretch234 said:
Quote:
He can still play and how ever you divide it up they will have a good 2 and 3. I don't know where people think players are going to sign these low end deals just because Fans want. How much should he have gotten

Now need someone who can run deep on the outside consistently.


Coleman can run flys and keep the top of the defense loose.

But we definitely still need some physicality out there. I want a guy who can bully some smaller DB's on the outside and be a RZ target.
I think the 3 toughest WRs in football are  
dep026 : 3/14/2019 5:47 pm : link
tate
baldwin
edelman

Tate is a little long in the tooth, but he is a tough SOB who will fit in well here.
RE: as diver_down  
Essex : 3/14/2019 5:47 pm : link
In comment 14337793 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and I speculated earlier today, we wouldn't be surprised if Shepard is on the market.


that's fine if he is, but I don't think he has to be.
RE: RE: Here's an idea...  
santacruzom : 3/14/2019 5:48 pm : link
In comment 14337782 Giants38 said:
Quote:

Because you are an Eli apologist


I think you're either thinking of another poster, or thinking of another Eli, or not thinking at all.
Sigh  
Dodge : 3/14/2019 5:48 pm : link
What's with the no plan comments. What would be the move here? If we had a plan is it so nothing? Sign specific players?

I don't get people. Y'all are dumb.
RE: RE: Tate  
adamg : 3/14/2019 5:48 pm : link
In comment 14337798 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14337789 stretch234 said:


Quote:


He can still play and how ever you divide it up they will have a good 2 and 3. I don't know where people think players are going to sign these low end deals just because Fans want. How much should he have gotten

Now need someone who can run deep on the outside consistently.




Coleman can run flys and keep the top of the defense loose.

But we definitely still need some physicality out there. I want a guy who can bully some smaller DB's on the outside and be a RZ target.


Crabtree?
RE: RE: Tate  
mrvax : 3/14/2019 5:48 pm : link
In comment 14337798 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14337789 stretch234 said:


Quote:


He can still play and how ever you divide it up they will have a good 2 and 3. I don't know where people think players are going to sign these low end deals just because Fans want. How much should he have gotten

Now need someone who can run deep on the outside consistently.




Coleman can run flys and keep the top of the defense loose.

But we definitely still need some physicality out there. I want a guy who can bully some smaller DB's on the outside and be a RZ target.


Hello, Plaxico?
RE: Mike Francesa  
NoPeanutz : 3/14/2019 5:48 pm : link
In comment 14337374 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
must've popped a celebratory Diet Coke - his love for Tate is near Andrew Luck level.

Noted Aim
RE: Love the constant  
mphbullet36 : 3/14/2019 5:49 pm : link
In comment 14337760 XBRONX said:
Quote:
whining about comp picks. Who gives a shit?


yeah because thats just how the pats retool every year...but yeah who cares about those and that bad organization right?
Great blocker  
Giantimistic : 3/14/2019 5:49 pm : link
We are creating a smart, run heavy team. I like players like this. This will be a mentally tough team.
RE: RE: RE: Tate  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 5:49 pm : link
In comment 14337805 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 14337798 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 14337789 stretch234 said:


Quote:


He can still play and how ever you divide it up they will have a good 2 and 3. I don't know where people think players are going to sign these low end deals just because Fans want. How much should he have gotten

Now need someone who can run deep on the outside consistently.




Coleman can run flys and keep the top of the defense loose.

But we definitely still need some physicality out there. I want a guy who can bully some smaller DB's on the outside and be a RZ target.



Crabtree?


Prefer to go the draft route or maybe explore someone like Geronimo Allison since there's no pick attached to his tender level (UDFA)
You guys are bunch of bitches!!!  
Four Aces : 3/14/2019 5:49 pm : link
Antonio Brown is 30, Julio Jones is 30, AJ Green is 30... etc. Who fucking cares.... And Tate is a better WR and FOOTBALL player than Shepard. Shepard isn’t reliable. Tate is!!! This dude makes plays!
RE: as diver_down  
mphbullet36 : 3/14/2019 5:50 pm : link
In comment 14337793 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and I speculated earlier today, we wouldn't be surprised if Shepard is on the market.


makes sense but we are replacing all our players with older players...seems like an odd rebuilding plan
I mentioned on Tuesday that I believe DG will not keep Shepard  
ArlingtonMike : 3/14/2019 5:50 pm : link
IMHO, he’s not worth 10M per year which similar players have commanded in FA. Giants will look to trade him now or before deadline.

They should be looking to deal any guy at the end of his contract. Not in DGs nature to sign them to a second contract.



RE: as diver_down  
Jim Bur(n)t : 3/14/2019 5:52 pm : link
In comment 14337793 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and I speculated earlier today, we wouldn't be surprised if Shepard is on the market.


That would be something... DG is like Michael Corleone on the day of the baptism pitting hits on the Five Family Heads...
RE: as diver_down  
montanagiant : 3/14/2019 5:52 pm : link
In comment 14337793 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and I speculated earlier today, we wouldn't be surprised if Shepard is on the market.

I don't, I think we go for a big WR in the draft with the 2nd rd pick
Good  
darren in pdx : 3/14/2019 5:52 pm : link
stopgap pick-up. I think they can make Shep and Tate work on the field at the same time. Hope they can get someone in the draft, they sure have enough picks.
mphbullet36  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2019 5:54 pm : link
You can look at this two different ways.

(1) They are in denial.

(2) They realize a guy like Shepard won't be around here when they do turn this around. Better to accumulate picks now and draft guys who will be entering their prime in 3-4 years.

I'm not predicting he will be traded...I just wouldn't be shocked. How close was Sterling to Beckham? What's his mindset right now?
Golden Tate is a good player  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 5:54 pm : link
Signing Golden Tate for 4 years means you're trying to compete, so we're getting another run with Eli.

There's no plan here, spin it however you want there's no plan. Odell was a locker room cancer, but Tate got exiled from Seattle because of the possibility he slept with the QB's ex wife.

If you were going to sign Tate, why not keep Odell and use Tate's money on a corner back?
I wasnt 100% sold on the idea  
Mark from Jersey : 3/14/2019 5:54 pm : link
the Giant's brass didnt have an idea what they were doing...until I just opened BBI.

A 2nd, old, fairly expensive slot receiver? I like Tate but this makes little sense to me and reeks of desperation following the OBJ deal.
You know who's favorite WR  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 5:55 pm : link
is Golden Tate?

Mike Francesa.
RE: You know who's favorite WR  
montanagiant : 3/14/2019 5:55 pm : link
In comment 14337833 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
is Golden Tate?

Mike Francesa.

He loves him, thought the Jets should have grabbed him
RE: RE: RE: RE: Tate  
adamg : 3/14/2019 5:56 pm : link
In comment 14337813 arcarsenal said:
Quote:

Prefer to go the draft route or maybe explore someone like Geronimo Allison since there's no pick attached to his tender level (UDFA)


Maybe Kelvin Harmon with the 37th pick?
RE: You know who's favorite WR  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2019 5:56 pm : link
In comment 14337833 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
is Golden Tate?

Mike Francesa.


Well, that's not something that increases my confidence on this signing.
RE: mphbullet36  
mphbullet36 : 3/14/2019 5:57 pm : link
In comment 14337828 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You can look at this two different ways.

(1) They are in denial.

(2) They realize a guy like Shepard won't be around here when they do turn this around. Better to accumulate picks now and draft guys who will be entering their prime in 3-4 years.

I'm not predicting he will be traded...I just wouldn't be shocked. How close was Sterling to Beckham? What's his mindset right now?


all fair points and im not opposed to moving Shep either. But you could have pieced together a WR corps for a team that wont win anymore that 6 games and not effect Collins compensatory pick as well. Since we don't have any FA worth signing Tate most likely will cancel out Collins. So its almost like we are trading a 3rd round pick for the right to sign tate.

Just go with you guys because I think they are in denial and want to give this another shot with Eli...which is pure lunacy at this point.
RE: RE: mphbullet36  
montanagiant : 3/14/2019 6:00 pm : link
In comment 14337843 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 14337828 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


You can look at this two different ways.

(1) They are in denial.

(2) They realize a guy like Shepard won't be around here when they do turn this around. Better to accumulate picks now and draft guys who will be entering their prime in 3-4 years.

I'm not predicting he will be traded...I just wouldn't be shocked. How close was Sterling to Beckham? What's his mindset right now?



all fair points and im not opposed to moving Shep either. But you could have pieced together a WR corps for a team that wont win anymore that 6 games and not effect Collins compensatory pick as well. Since we don't have any FA worth signing Tate most likely will cancel out Collins. So its almost like we are trading a 3rd round pick for the right to sign tate.

Just go with you guys because I think they are in denial and want to give this another shot with Eli...which is pure lunacy at this point.

Tates signing cancelled out the 5th we had for Brown getting signed
Yes I know he is great at getting downfield and lighting people  
NoGainDayne : 3/14/2019 6:01 pm : link
up that aren’t expecting it, I’ve seen the highlights. Any evidence he is any better than a big bodied #1 blocking outside at the pint of attack which is what he is looking like on our roster as of now. No one out there right now in FA or the draft that I could see supplanting him as #1 this year. Unless you are talking about SS who I see as having a similar issue.

Tate is physical for sure but there are some more physical #1 CBS out there that I’d rather have a receiver outmuscle say cutting it outside in the red zone.

Two things I don’t like about this move #1 having either him or SS as our #1 and trying to field a competitive team with a nothing talent defense and a 38 year old QB.
Shurmurs offense in MIN featured 2+ slots (Diggs/Thielen/Rudolph)  
Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 6:01 pm : link
so while Tate's skill set seems duplicative of Shepard's (and Engram's) Shurmur has run an offense moving guys around and getting big production from multiple players out of the slot.

Regardless of who plays QB it helps to have weapons. Tate for 2 years around 11.5m/per by guaranteed money seems like a fine move unless he literally goes over the hill quickly.

It's a deep WR draft, grab a deep threat with speed to compete with Coleman (and maybe Latimer) in camp. Let Engram, Shepard, Tate, Barkley work the middle of the field and keep the chains moving.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Tate  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 6:01 pm : link
In comment 14337839 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 14337813 arcarsenal said:


Quote:



Prefer to go the draft route or maybe explore someone like Geronimo Allison since there's no pick attached to his tender level (UDFA)



Maybe Kelvin Harmon with the 37th pick?


Harmon has some things about him I don't love - but his physicality is evident. He will bully smaller corners and I like how he plays.

He's a little slow which is my worry. But he has a good shot to produce in the RZ. He was fantastic against Clemson.. so he didn't just eat up crappy opponents.
RE: RE: as diver_down  
Jim Bur(n)t : 3/14/2019 6:01 pm : link
In comment 14337822 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14337793 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


and I speculated earlier today, we wouldn't be surprised if Shepard is on the market.


I don't, I think we go for a big WR in the draft with the 2nd rd pick


I would love Riley Ridley... 2nd may be too high, but maybe we can move up in the 3rd...
Golden Tate  
Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:02 pm : link
is a good WR. He was the best WR on the market and didn't go for crazy money. 4 years 37.5 is very good for a WR like him. You see Terrell Williams go for more, Humphries go for more, Crowder go for more, etc and he is better than them all. Why would anyone be upset with this?
Only a matter of time  
OBJ_AllDay : 3/14/2019 6:02 pm : link
Before Dave pulls Amani toomer out of retirement with a $37 million dollar offer.
RE: Golden Tate  
Jon in NYC : 3/14/2019 6:03 pm : link
In comment 14337856 Amtoft said:
Quote:
is a good WR. He was the best WR on the market and didn't go for crazy money. 4 years 37.5 is very good for a WR like him. You see Terrell Williams go for more, Humphries go for more, Crowder go for more, etc and he is better than them all. Why would anyone be upset with this?


People like to bitch and moan and complain
Trade the vets for picks. Then sign Tate? This makes no sense  
Heisenberg : 3/14/2019 6:04 pm : link
If we're rebuilding, why sign a 31 year old WR?
I have  
Photoguy : 3/14/2019 6:04 pm : link
to laugh at this place. A lot.

Some of you guys need sedatives.
RE: You guys are bunch of bitches!!!  
Hsilwek92 : 3/14/2019 6:04 pm : link
In comment 14337814 Four Aces said:
Quote:
Antonio Brown is 30, Julio Jones is 30, AJ Green is 30... etc. Who fucking cares.... And Tate is a better WR and FOOTBALL player than Shepard. Shepard isn’t reliable. Tate is!!! This dude makes plays!


Shepard isn’t reliable? JFC.

Guess we are at the point now where people will just post absolute bullshit nonsense to prove their dumbass fucking take.
Nobody can lose a defender like Beckham can  
GeofromNJ : 3/14/2019 6:04 pm : link
Tate is serviceable, but he's not a Beckham replacement.
RE: RE: Golden Tate  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 6:05 pm : link
In comment 14337862 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 14337856 Amtoft said:


Quote:


is a good WR. He was the best WR on the market and didn't go for crazy money. 4 years 37.5 is very good for a WR like him. You see Terrell Williams go for more, Humphries go for more, Crowder go for more, etc and he is better than them all. Why would anyone be upset with this?



People like to bitch and moan and complain


What's having Golden Tate get you to 7 wins if you're lucky?

Blindly be in line with every move this team makes, let us know when you want to say we w're right.
This means  
JINTin Adirondacks : 3/14/2019 6:05 pm : link
Shepard will be a part of the Rosen trade and will give Rosen a steady vet receiver in Tate to get his legs underneath him.
Dan  
KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 6:06 pm : link
Quote:
The Giants look to have done their homework on this.


Where is an evidence of that?

or they did the right homework especially for a bottom of the league team?

Our talent level is at the bottom of the league with massive holes at critical spots. The move would have been to do the homework on younger NFL players and not overpay for this type of player/age/position.

$23 million guaranteed for a limited slot WR? I can't buy into that.
RE: Shurmurs offense in MIN featured 2+ slots (Diggs/Thielen/Rudolph)  
ChaChing : 3/14/2019 6:06 pm : link
In comment 14337851 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
so while Tate's skill set seems duplicative of Shepard's (and Engram's) Shurmur has run an offense moving guys around and getting big production from multiple players out of the slot.

Regardless of who plays QB it helps to have weapons. Tate for 2 years around 11.5m/per by guaranteed money seems like a fine move unless he literally goes over the hill quickly.

It's a deep WR draft, grab a deep threat with speed to compete with Coleman (and maybe Latimer) in camp. Let Engram, Shepard, Tate, Barkley work the middle of the field and keep the chains moving.

Good post. I was just asking above if Diggs & Thielen were considered 2 slots for the same reason. That aside from the Amendola / Edelman comp if not Gronk / AH at TE (tho agreed, it's tough to 'do what NE does' tho I always think it's best to use the ideal as reference if not strive for it anyway)

And as you said if it's a deep WR draft, I heard we have picks...
RE: Nobody can lose a defender like Beckham can  
Essex : 3/14/2019 6:06 pm : link
In comment 14337872 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
Tate is serviceable, but he's not a Beckham replacement.

A guy who catches the ball 90 times a year can lose plenty of defenders
If they plan on moving Shepard  
Mike from Ohio : 3/14/2019 6:06 pm : link
This move makes sense. Tate is still a good player and still has a few good years left in him. It is just odd that the first FA signing is a 30 year old WR.

I expect they will target an outside threat in rounds two or three in the draft.
RE: RE: RE: Golden Tate  
Jon in NYC : 3/14/2019 6:06 pm : link
In comment 14337874 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14337862 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 14337856 Amtoft said:


Quote:


is a good WR. He was the best WR on the market and didn't go for crazy money. 4 years 37.5 is very good for a WR like him. You see Terrell Williams go for more, Humphries go for more, Crowder go for more, etc and he is better than them all. Why would anyone be upset with this?



People like to bitch and moan and complain



What's having Golden Tate get you to 7 wins if you're lucky?

Blindly be in line with every move this team makes, let us know when you want to say we w're right.


There's a middle ground between a blind following and not being an idiot.
RE: Nobody can lose a defender like Beckham can  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 6:06 pm : link
In comment 14337872 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
Tate is serviceable, but he's not a Beckham replacement.


No one was going to be a "Beckham replacement" in this FA group. It doesn't exist.
I'm not worried about redundancy  
widmerseyebrow : 3/14/2019 6:06 pm : link
We need bodies. Tate and Shep can play a little outside, and given our depth chart at receiver (or Hockenson) is going to get the call in round 1 or 2.
RE: Nobody can lose a defender like Beckham can  
Jim Bur(n)t : 3/14/2019 6:07 pm : link
In comment 14337872 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
Tate is serviceable, but he's not a Beckham replacement.


Dude.. an OBJ talent is generational... No replacements suggested.. We do need good football players & leaders. I think Tate is that.
RE: Great blocker  
Thegratefulhead : 3/14/2019 6:08 pm : link
In comment 14337811 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
We are creating a smart, run heavy team. I like players like this. This will be a mentally tough team.
is this really true if it is it makes me a little happier. Berklry is a big play waiting to happen at running back and what you need big plays at running Packers receivers that enthusiastically block
RE: RE: Nobody can lose a defender like Beckham can  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 6:08 pm : link
In comment 14337886 Jim Bur(n)t said:
Quote:
In comment 14337872 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


Tate is serviceable, but he's not a Beckham replacement.



Dude.. an OBJ talent is generational... No replacements suggested.. We do need good football players & leaders. I think Tate is that.


He allegedly fucked his QB's ex wife.
RE: I'm not worried about redundancy  
widmerseyebrow : 3/14/2019 6:08 pm : link
In comment 14337883 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
We need bodies. Tate and Shep can play a little outside, and given our depth chart at receiver (or Hockenson) is going to get the call in round 1 or 2.


"a" receiver (or Hockenson)
RE: RE: RE: Golden Tate  
Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:08 pm : link
In comment 14337874 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14337862 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


In comment 14337856 Amtoft said:


Quote:


is a good WR. He was the best WR on the market and didn't go for crazy money. 4 years 37.5 is very good for a WR like him. You see Terrell Williams go for more, Humphries go for more, Crowder go for more, etc and he is better than them all. Why would anyone be upset with this?



People like to bitch and moan and complain



What's having Golden Tate get you to 7 wins if you're lucky?

Blindly be in line with every move this team makes, let us know when you want to say we w're right.


you're an idiot. Who knows how many games we win. We still have more Free Agents, the Draft, possible trades, etc. Who knows about injuries, lucky or unlucky games, etc. How could any predict our record when we don't even have our full roster yet?
Anyone negative toward Tate is ignorant  
5BowlsSoon : 3/14/2019 6:09 pm : link
The dude is a player and he won’t bring unnecessary drama to our team either. He caught 90 or more four straight years from 2014-2017 and his YAC exceeds Odell. He is not as effective in the red zone and thus has less tds than Odell, but hopefully EE will rise up to be our big red zone beast.

Tate
Shepherd
EE
Coleman
Fowler

I’m down with these guys.
RE: RE: You know who's favorite WR  
SHO'NUFF : 3/14/2019 6:10 pm : link
In comment 14337840 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14337833 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


is Golden Tate?

Mike Francesa.



Well, that's not something that increases my confidence on this signing.


Mara forced this to appease Fracesca
.  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 6:10 pm : link
Really like Hockenson - I've seen a few people mention him. I want to build a tough football team from the inside out. More physicality, more willing blockers. Smash the shit out of lighter front 7's and let Barkley fly.
RE: RE: You guys are bunch of bitches!!!  
Four Aces : 3/14/2019 6:10 pm : link
In comment 14337866 Hsilwek92 said:
Quote:
In comment 14337814 Four Aces said:


Quote:


Antonio Brown is 30, Julio Jones is 30, AJ Green is 30... etc. Who fucking cares.... And Tate is a better WR and FOOTBALL player than Shepard. Shepard isn’t reliable. Tate is!!! This dude makes plays!



Shepard isn’t reliable? JFC.

Guess we are at the point now where people will just post absolute bullshit nonsense to prove their dumbass fucking take.


Did you watch Shepard last year or did you check out on the season early? Dude dropped a number of balls on key downs and the end zone!
in comparison to the rest of the WR market Tates contract seems solid  
Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 6:11 pm : link
he and Humphries are pretty similar players and I'd rather have the guy 5 years younger, but Tate has been more productive. Tyrell Williams is also a nice upside play, but again Tate has been the more productive, consistent, player. Whoever the QB is, it's a pretty safe bet Golden Tate is on the receiving end of 150 balls the next couple years.
Yeah  
KWALL2 : 3/14/2019 6:11 pm : link
its ignorant to point out the issues of a bottom 5 team spending big money on a limited slot player past the age of 30.

We really need his 100+ ranked 6 yards per target average. Thats what a rebuilding team need because damn it "dude is a player"

RE: .  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 6:12 pm : link
In comment 14337897 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Really like Hockenson - I've seen a few people mention him. I want to build a tough football team from the inside out. More physicality, more willing blockers. Smash the shit out of lighter front 7's and let Barkley fly.


Giant's are trying to revolutionize offense by keeping everything shorter than 15 yards and in between the hash marks.
RE: Dan  
Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:13 pm : link
In comment 14337876 KWALL2 said:
Quote:


Quote:


The Giants look to have done their homework on this.



Where is an evidence of that?

or they did the right homework especially for a bottom of the league team?

Our talent level is at the bottom of the league with massive holes at critical spots. The move would have been to do the homework on younger NFL players and not overpay for this type of player/age/position.

$23 million guaranteed for a limited slot WR? I can't buy into that.


People are obsessed with "guaranteed" money... but the only thing that matters is the signing bonus. If most of the money is guaranteeing his first two years he wasn't going to be cut during his first two years anyways.
This is about as stupid a signing as possible..  
chuckydee9 : 3/14/2019 6:13 pm : link
Tate isn't a number 1 WR.. he plays a position we already have (Slot WR) he is making too much money and isn't anything special.. where the fuck is the rebuilding.. save money.. this draft has better WR than Tate we can pick them up in the second/third round..
RE: RE: Here's an idea...  
bw in dc : 3/14/2019 6:13 pm : link
In comment 14337782 Giants38 said:
Quote:
In comment 14337761 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.

Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.

But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...




Because you are an Eli apologist that doesn’t want a rebuild either. This is just another terrible move in a sea of them.

Please, please, no more fun. This front office’s idea of fun is not good.


I'm called and accused of a lot of things around here. And some might be true.

But calling me an Eli apologist may be one of the all-time classics.

RE: Yeah  
micky : 3/14/2019 6:14 pm : link
In comment 14337903 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
its ignorant to point out the issues of a bottom 5 team spending big money on a limited slot player past the age of 30.

We really need his 100+ ranked 6 yards per target average. Thats what a rebuilding team need because damn it "dude is a player"


Ha yes
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 6:14 pm : link
In comment 14337905 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14337897 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Really like Hockenson - I've seen a few people mention him. I want to build a tough football team from the inside out. More physicality, more willing blockers. Smash the shit out of lighter front 7's and let Barkley fly.



Giant's are trying to revolutionize offense by keeping everything shorter than 15 yards and in between the hash marks.


I'm pretty sure that's not what they're trying to do... nor do I think this is the final group of WR's we're going into the season with.

But, keep the hot takes comin!
RE: RE: RE: Here's an idea...  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 6:15 pm : link
In comment 14337913 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14337782 Giants38 said:


Quote:


In comment 14337761 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Watch Tate play. You just can't boil him down to a few numbers, and then make a conclusion.

Guy takes hits in the middle and delivers blows back. This is a real football player.

But, again, that requires actually watching him play. And that doesn't appear to be a strength of BBI...




Because you are an Eli apologist that doesn’t want a rebuild either. This is just another terrible move in a sea of them.

Please, please, no more fun. This front office’s idea of fun is not good.



I'm called and accused of a lot of things around here. And some might be true.

But calling me an Eli apologist may be one of the all-time classics.


I had to re-read that post 10 times over before I responded to it!
RE: RE: RE: .  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 6:15 pm : link
In comment 14337916 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14337905 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 14337897 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Really like Hockenson - I've seen a few people mention him. I want to build a tough football team from the inside out. More physicality, more willing blockers. Smash the shit out of lighter front 7's and let Barkley fly.



Giant's are trying to revolutionize offense by keeping everything shorter than 15 yards and in between the hash marks.



I'm pretty sure that's not what they're trying to do... nor do I think this is the final group of WR's we're going into the season with.

But, keep the hot takes comin!


Maybe they'll give Hogan 4 years too!
KWALL is an anti-slotite..  
bw in dc : 3/14/2019 6:16 pm : link
Landry and now tate.
RE: RE: Great blocker  
Giantimistic : 3/14/2019 6:17 pm : link
In comment 14337888 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 14337811 Giantimistic said:


Quote:


We are creating a smart, run heavy team. I like players like this. This will be a mentally tough team.

Don’t think Shawn lee wants to see him again.
is this really true if it is it makes me a little happier. Berklry is a big play waiting to happen at running back and what you need big plays at running Packers receivers that enthusiastically block

Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: Here's an idea...  
dep026 : 3/14/2019 6:17 pm : link
In comment 14337913 bw in dc said:
Quote:

I'm called and accused of a lot of things around here. And some might be true.

But calling me an Eli apologist may be one of the all-time classics.


Even I laughed. But believe it or not - someone called me an Eli hater earlier in the year.
RE: KWALL is an anti-slotite..  
ChaChing : 3/14/2019 6:19 pm : link
In comment 14337923 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Landry and now tate.

Agree this is a stupid signing  
WillieYoung : 3/14/2019 6:21 pm : link
Disagree there are better WR to be had in the third round of this draft. Dink and dunk doesn't help your running game. Vertical passes do! If this works DG is a genius. I wouldn't bet on it.
RE: Anyone negative toward Tate is ignorant  
Justlurking : 3/14/2019 6:22 pm : link
In comment 14337894 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
The dude is a player and he won’t bring unnecessary drama to our team either. He caught 90 or more four straight years from 2014-2017 and his YAC exceeds Odell. He is not as effective in the red zone and thus has less tds than Odell, but hopefully EE will rise up to be our big red zone beast.

Tate
Shepherd
EE
Coleman
Fowler

I’m down with these guys.


He fucked his QB’s wife and broke Percy Harvin’s face before the super bowl. But yeah, definitely much better character guy than odell
RE: RE: You guys are bunch of bitches!!!  
mrvax : 3/14/2019 6:25 pm : link
In comment 14337866 Hsilwek92 said:
Quote:

Shepard isn’t reliable? JFC.

Guess we are at the point now where people will just post absolute bullshit nonsense to prove their dumbass fucking take.


Shep had 1 or 2 balls go off his finger tips last year.
RE: Agree this is a stupid signing  
Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:27 pm : link
In comment 14337938 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
Disagree there are better WR to be had in the third round of this draft. Dink and dunk doesn't help your running game. Vertical passes do! If this works DG is a genius. I wouldn't bet on it.


What about really good blocking WRs? Especially with a RB that busts open where one block can spring him. OBJ was not a blocker.
There are an awful lot of whining shit heads on this board  
BlueHurricane : 3/14/2019 6:28 pm : link
Its 3/14/19. Give it some time before you go full meltdown. We have 12 picks (4 premium) and over 4 months until training camp.

Happy we are bringing in real workmanlike professional football players. Shep, SB, EE and now Golden Tate with a real offensive line will be very serviceable.

Excited to see what else we do.
Just from memory  
Bill in UT : 3/14/2019 6:29 pm : link
I didn't love Shep's hands on 3rd downs last year
RE: There are an awful lot of whining shit heads on this board  
madeinstars : 3/14/2019 6:30 pm : link
In comment 14337967 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
Its 3/14/19. Give it some time before you go full meltdown. We have 12 picks (4 premium) and over 4 months until training camp.

Happy we are bringing in real workmanlike professional football players. Shep, SB, EE and now Golden Tate with a real offensive line will be very serviceable.

Excited to see what else we do.


Real workmanlike professional football players? Do you guys hear yourself talk sometimes?
Someone has to catch passes  
ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 6:30 pm : link
if we didn't sign him, you guys would just bitch that Gettleman did nothing. Tate is a good player on a market value deal at WR, with the hopes he will be really productive for 2-3 years for us. What the hell is the problem with that?
4 years to a 31 y/o WR  
adambear : 3/14/2019 6:31 pm : link
Directionless. Stupid. Desperate. Embarrassing.

These past 2 offseasons will go down in infamy.
RE: RE: There are an awful lot of whining shit heads on this board  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 6:31 pm : link
In comment 14337972 madeinstars said:
Quote:
In comment 14337967 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


Its 3/14/19. Give it some time before you go full meltdown. We have 12 picks (4 premium) and over 4 months until training camp.

Happy we are bringing in real workmanlike professional football players. Shep, SB, EE and now Golden Tate with a real offensive line will be very serviceable.

Excited to see what else we do.



Real workmanlike professional football players? Do you guys hear yourself talk sometimes?


How'd they get a hold of Gettleman's notes?
...  
BleedBlue : 3/14/2019 6:32 pm : link
people freaking out. we have to be able to move the chains a little this season. he is a good player and we could prob use him for 2-3 years. he is also a vet guy who can lead some of the young guys we are going to have in that room...we will most likely draft an outside WR this year. i dont get why everyone is up in arms. we had to field a team this year....
right away  
Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:33 pm : link
Tate is now our best WR. We had barely one WR in Sheppard who is very average and now we got someone much better. Is he OBJ no, but he by far better than what we had and for the best WR on the market to come in cheaper than Williams, Crowder, Funchess, Humphries, etc is great.
RE: Agree this is a stupid signing  
bw in dc : 3/14/2019 6:33 pm : link
In comment 14337938 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
Disagree there are better WR to be had in the third round of this draft. Dink and dunk doesn't help your running game. Vertical passes do! If this works DG is a genius. I wouldn't bet on it.


Actually this is a very deep draft of quality receivers.
RE: The guy  
rnargi : 3/14/2019 6:33 pm : link
In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.


Bingo
adam  
ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 6:34 pm : link
you know how NFL contracts work right? we can probably cut Tate after 2 seasons and be none the wiser.
RE: 4 years to a 31 y/o WR  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 6:34 pm : link
In comment 14337979 adambear said:
Quote:
Directionless. Stupid. Desperate. Embarrassing.

These past 2 offseasons will go down in infamy.


These hysterical reactions sure will!

A lot of these threads will be fun to look back at a few years from now.
RE: 4 years to a 31 y/o WR  
Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:34 pm : link
In comment 14337979 adambear said:
Quote:
Directionless. Stupid. Desperate. Embarrassing.

These past 2 offseasons will go down in infamy.


If you are going by age 30 year Tate is young that 31 one year Antonio Brown who just got like guaranteed forever for like 20 mil a year. I mean if you are just going by age.
You guys do realize  
adambear : 3/14/2019 6:35 pm : link
we traded away a HOF caliber player for 50 cents on the dollar to overpay an aging slot receiver?
RE: You guys do realize  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 6:36 pm : link
In comment 14337999 adambear said:
Quote:
we traded away a HOF caliber player for 50 cents on the dollar to overpay an aging slot receiver?


Yes, thats exactly why we traded Beckham - so that we could pay Golden Tate. That was the plan all along.
So many pigeons  
Brown Recluse : 3/14/2019 6:37 pm : link
.
RE: RE: The guy  
Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:37 pm : link
In comment 14337990 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:


Quote:


was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.



Bingo


Bingo? That post was all kinds of wrong. Unless you think he was making 15 mil last year? Or that you think a 90+ catch 1000+ yard is shit? The only bingo that is, is when an old man yells bingo and then he realizes he didn't actually have it and every old people growns at him
RE: Giants are really breaking some new ground, though  
christian : 3/14/2019 6:37 pm : link
In comment 14337725 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Rebuilding by getting older - a novel concept.


Lol, funny if it wasn't true.
RE: RE: The guy  
ChaChing : 3/14/2019 6:38 pm : link
In comment 14337990 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 14337410 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
was paid 200k per reception last year, he has been shit the last two seasons.


Bingo

Dont get this at all. If you're of the opinion he's about to completely decline due to age fine. But how is a WR who had 74+ reception (1 yr removed from 4 straight 90s) and 795+ yds (w/ 3 seasons 1000+) in the last 5 years had "2 shit seasons?" And been as durable as you can be. How is that shit?
RE: You guys do realize  
madeinstars : 3/14/2019 6:38 pm : link
In comment 14337999 adambear said:
Quote:
we traded away a HOF caliber player for 50 cents on the dollar to overpay an aging slot receiver?


Nah, but see, Tate is a real player. A hard-nosed no nonsense bring your lunch pail to work professional and team mate.

Never mind he got thrown out of Seattle for fucking his QB's wife and breaking his teammates face.
200k per reception?  
ryanmkeane : 3/14/2019 6:39 pm : link
what the fucking are you guys talking about. Tate made 6M last year. He caught 74 balls. And was on pace for 90+ before he was dealt to the Eagles.

This place is a shitshow.
the Eagles gave up a 3rd round pick for him 6 months ago  
Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 6:39 pm : link
depending on how the contract is structured if we own all the guarantees he could be a very tradeable player over the next couple years. Or if he plays well, we could, you know, try to win football games while rebuilding the real way, through the draft.

or we can just not spend the money available under the cap and resign Bennie Fowler.
RE: 200k per reception?  
Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:41 pm : link
In comment 14338009 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
what the fucking are you guys talking about. Tate made 6M last year. He caught 74 balls. And was on pace for 90+ before he was dealt to the Eagles.

This place is a shitshow.


It is like idiot double down on more idiocy. Just throwing things out there. Golden Tate is 87 years old and didn't even play the last 100 years yet we are paying him 1 billion dollars. Next person... so right he was 90 years old and 2 billion is to much!
This seems to be a very good year to draft 2 solid WRs  
BlueLou'sBack : 3/14/2019 6:41 pm : link
with our picks from 95 through 143. Lots of quality depth at WR. I wouldn't worry too much about bringing in Tate for a couple or more seasons.
and  
Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:42 pm : link
now we got a second GOLDEN!
RE: RE: You guys do realize  
bw in dc : 3/14/2019 6:42 pm : link
In comment 14338008 madeinstars said:
Quote:
In comment 14337999 adambear said:


Quote:


we traded away a HOF caliber player for 50 cents on the dollar to overpay an aging slot receiver?



Nah, but see, Tate is a real player. A hard-nosed no nonsense bring your lunch pail to work professional and team mate.

Never mind he got thrown out of Seattle for fucking his QB's wife and breaking his teammates face.


I thought Harvin punched out Tate?
RE: RE: RE: You guys do realize  
Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:44 pm : link
In comment 14338019 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14338008 madeinstars said:


Quote:


In comment 14337999 adambear said:


Quote:


we traded away a HOF caliber player for 50 cents on the dollar to overpay an aging slot receiver?



Nah, but see, Tate is a real player. A hard-nosed no nonsense bring your lunch pail to work professional and team mate.

Never mind he got thrown out of Seattle for fucking his QB's wife and breaking his teammates face.



I thought Harvin punched out Tate?


Facts don't matter anymore here.
This doesn't really mean anything re:  
bc4life : 3/14/2019 6:47 pm : link
Shepard. Does it?

Would you think a 31 year old wr is the replacement for a guy heading for his second contract.

Really like this signing. Very productive and mentally tough.
Like him  
SomeFan : 3/14/2019 6:48 pm : link
tough player, clutch
RE: the Eagles gave up a 3rd round pick for him 6 months ago  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 6:50 pm : link
In comment 14338010 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
depending on how the contract is structured if we own all the guarantees he could be a very tradeable player over the next couple years. Or if he plays well, we could, you know, try to win football games while rebuilding the real way, through the draft.

or we can just not spend the money available under the cap and resign Bennie Fowler.


The Steelers got a 3 and a 5 for a much better player in Antonio Brown. What’s a 33 year old Golden Tate going to fetch?
RE: RE: RE: RE: You guys do realize  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 6:50 pm : link
In comment 14338036 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 14338019 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 14338008 madeinstars said:


Quote:


In comment 14337999 adambear said:


Quote:


we traded away a HOF caliber player for 50 cents on the dollar to overpay an aging slot receiver?



Nah, but see, Tate is a real player. A hard-nosed no nonsense bring your lunch pail to work professional and team mate.

Never mind he got thrown out of Seattle for fucking his QB's wife and breaking his teammates face.



I thought Harvin punched out Tate?



Facts don't matter anymore here.


I actually laughed at this post... because it's sadly true. It's like people just make shit up and run with it until someone lets them know it's completely wrong.
You're right  
madeinstars : 3/14/2019 6:57 pm : link
I will apologize for being wrong on that count!
RE: RE: the Eagles gave up a 3rd round pick for him 6 months ago  
Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 6:57 pm : link
In comment 14338064 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14338010 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


depending on how the contract is structured if we own all the guarantees he could be a very tradeable player over the next couple years. Or if he plays well, we could, you know, try to win football games while rebuilding the real way, through the draft.

or we can just not spend the money available under the cap and resign Bennie Fowler.



The Steelers got a 3 and a 5 for a much better player in Antonio Brown. What’s a 33 year old Golden Tate going to fetch?


He's aged quicker than I expected.
I mean  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 6:58 pm : link
I doubt Harvin punched him for no reason, but hey he hasn’t sat down with BBI arch nemesis Josina Anderson yet.
RE: RE: RE: the Eagles gave up a 3rd round pick for him 6 months ago  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 6:59 pm : link
In comment 14338103 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 14338064 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 14338010 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


depending on how the contract is structured if we own all the guarantees he could be a very tradeable player over the next couple years. Or if he plays well, we could, you know, try to win football games while rebuilding the real way, through the draft.

or we can just not spend the money available under the cap and resign Bennie Fowler.



The Steelers got a 3 and a 5 for a much better player in Antonio Brown. What’s a 33 year old Golden Tate going to fetch?



He's aged quicker than I expected.


He’s 31 when the season starts, you said traceable over the next couple of years. What’s your point?
He's a tough player  
allstarjim : 3/14/2019 7:00 pm : link
I've seen plenty of him. He's not a strict slot guy. He's not going to be much of a deep threat outside, though. Right now I suppose that would be more Latimer's role, and then we see what we get from the draft. But he and Shep are great blocking WRs, so this is going to help Saquon break some long ones.
.  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 7:01 pm : link
Latimer is a FA, Jim... we'd need to re-sign him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: the Eagles gave up a 3rd round pick for him 6 months ago  
Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 7:04 pm : link
In comment 14338111 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14338103 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 14338064 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 14338010 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


depending on how the contract is structured if we own all the guarantees he could be a very tradeable player over the next couple years. Or if he plays well, we could, you know, try to win football games while rebuilding the real way, through the draft.

or we can just not spend the money available under the cap and resign Bennie Fowler.



The Steelers got a 3 and a 5 for a much better player in Antonio Brown. What’s a 33 year old Golden Tate going to fetch?



He's aged quicker than I expected.



He’s 31 when the season starts, you said traceable over the next couple of years. What’s your point?


I suppose it's that 31 and 32 come before 33.

Either way I doubt Gettleman signed him just to trade him.
RE: Tate is a good signing  
Stan in LA : 3/14/2019 7:07 pm : link
In comment 14337680 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
He’s a veteran and solid mentor. He’ll be a good example for Barkley and any WR we draft. I think he’ll also be a help to Engram.

He will be productive too for at least a couple seasons.

Spot on.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: the Eagles gave up a 3rd round pick for him 6 months ago  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 7:07 pm : link
In comment 14338136 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 14338111 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 14338103 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 14338064 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 14338010 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


depending on how the contract is structured if we own all the guarantees he could be a very tradeable player over the next couple years. Or if he plays well, we could, you know, try to win football games while rebuilding the real way, through the draft.

or we can just not spend the money available under the cap and resign Bennie Fowler.



The Steelers got a 3 and a 5 for a much better player in Antonio Brown. What’s a 33 year old Golden Tate going to fetch?



He's aged quicker than I expected.



He’s 31 when the season starts, you said traceable over the next couple of years. What’s your point?



I suppose it's that 31 and 32 come before 33.

Either way I doubt Gettleman signed him just to trade him.


Well they aren't trading Golden Tate next year, so what does a 32 or 33 year old get you - since you want to be snide.
RE: .  
allstarjim : 3/14/2019 7:09 pm : link
In comment 14338129 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Latimer is a FA, Jim... we'd need to re-sign him.


For some reason I thought they had tendered him. I guess not. I'd like to see him back.
Suprise  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/14/2019 7:09 pm : link
This team is going to surprise many pundits this year. They are going to run the ball, stop the run and hit some big plays on play action with solid specials. Defense is going to be hungry, aggressive and I think Betcher is going to love coaching them and the players are going to lay it out for them with growing pains.

I was a little down on Shurmer early in the season. He kept them together, they got better and he is growing and understands NFC East football and the what made the Giants the Giants when they were good. Let's hope for the best and nice to see the GM and HC with a shared vision. Be patient, we are making progress.

This signing continues to show they want tough football players.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: the Eagles gave up a 3rd round pick for him 6 months ago  
Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 7:16 pm : link
In comment 14338146 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14338136 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 14338111 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 14338103 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 14338064 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 14338010 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


depending on how the contract is structured if we own all the guarantees he could be a very tradeable player over the next couple years. Or if he plays well, we could, you know, try to win football games while rebuilding the real way, through the draft.

or we can just not spend the money available under the cap and resign Bennie Fowler.



The Steelers got a 3 and a 5 for a much better player in Antonio Brown. What’s a 33 year old Golden Tate going to fetch?



He's aged quicker than I expected.



He’s 31 when the season starts, you said traceable over the next couple of years. What’s your point?



I suppose it's that 31 and 32 come before 33.

Either way I doubt Gettleman signed him just to trade him.



Well they aren't trading Golden Tate next year, so what does a 32 or 33 year old get you - since you want to be snide.


Who says they won't trade him this year? If they're willing to trade Beckham 6 months after signing him I'd imagine anyone is on the table if circumstances make sense.

If the team is as bad as everyone thinks I'd imagine all veterans will be available at the deadline just like this year. Both Goldens included. That's why I think there's value in spending money on veterans even if the team isn't going anywhere this year. You may be able to turn them into BJ Hill. Or Kevin Zeitler. Or a 3rd/4th/5th rd pick. Which was the point of the first post you snidely responded too.
When's the next  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 7:16 pm : link
Kool Aide drinking in East Rutherford
RE: When's the next  
Amtoft : 3/14/2019 7:17 pm : link
In comment 14338200 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Kool Aide drinking in East Rutherford


what does it matter... you aren't invited.
Because signing Golden Tate  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 7:19 pm : link
to $23 million guaranteed makes absolute zero sense if you would trade him mid way through the year.

So you're going to choose to further rebuild during the year? Why not just sign a young cheaper guy who at least as upside?
RE: Because signing Golden Tate  
Amtoft : 3/14/2019 7:26 pm : link
In comment 14338219 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
to $23 million guaranteed makes absolute zero sense if you would trade him mid way through the year.

So you're going to choose to further rebuild during the year? Why not just sign a young cheaper guy who at least as upside?


he won't be getting traded for two years so stop it.
RE: RE: Because signing Golden Tate  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 7:28 pm : link
In comment 14338244 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 14338219 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


to $23 million guaranteed makes absolute zero sense if you would trade him mid way through the year.

So you're going to choose to further rebuild during the year? Why not just sign a young cheaper guy who at least as upside?



he won't be getting traded for two years so stop it.


I wasn't the one who said that so...
RE: Because signing Golden Tate  
Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 7:29 pm : link
In comment 14338219 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
to $23 million guaranteed makes absolute zero sense if you would trade him mid way through the year.

So you're going to choose to further rebuild during the year? Why not just sign a young cheaper guy who at least as upside?


They have (correctly) chosen to rebuild since the deadline last year. Unless they surprisingly compete this season I don't expect them to turn down draft picks for veterans if the opportunity arrises. If there were younger guys available who actually had more upside than golden tate, you can bet they wouldn't be cheaper.
RE: When's the next  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 7:30 pm : link
In comment 14338200 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Kool Aide drinking in East Rutherford


Do posts like this make you feel like you're blowing off steam or something? I don't really get it. It's the same sarcastic, everything sucks post in 500 different ways.

We get it - you don't like what they're doing.

If you have nothing else to add, maybe go pollute other threads instead.
think Tate signing  
bc4life : 3/14/2019 7:35 pm : link
is very good for Shepard and hopefully Coleman. He's a football schoar, a real veteran leader of wr corps.
RE: Because signing Golden Tate  
bw in dc : 3/14/2019 7:36 pm : link
In comment 14338219 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
to $23 million guaranteed makes absolute zero sense if you would trade him mid way through the year.

So you're going to choose to further rebuild during the year? Why not just sign a young cheaper guy who at least as upside?


Okay, I’ll play. Who?
RE: think Tate signing  
Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 7:39 pm : link
In comment 14338279 bc4life said:
Quote:
is very good for Shepard and hopefully Coleman. He's a football schoar, a real veteran leader of wr corps.


The best thing it does for Coleman (and Latimer if he comes back) is allows them to focus on downfield routes. Tate and Shepard can work the middle, Barkley too out of the backfield, Engram and Ellison down the seams.

Then let Coleman use his speed to take the top off the D. hopefully find an explosive rookie in the mid rounds too.
This is like joining a ESPN Fantasy Team league draft  
Jimmy Googs : 3/14/2019 7:40 pm : link
and wanting to start over after a few rounds...
RE: This is like joining a ESPN Fantasy Team league draft  
Amtoft : 3/14/2019 7:44 pm : link
In comment 14338297 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
and wanting to start over after a few rounds...


wait you can do that?
RE: RE: When's the next  
Brown Recluse : 3/14/2019 7:45 pm : link
In comment 14338259 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14338200 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Kool Aide drinking in East Rutherford



Do posts like this make you feel like you're blowing off steam or something? I don't really get it. It's the same sarcastic, everything sucks post in 500 different ways.

We get it - you don't like what they're doing.

If you have nothing else to add, maybe go pollute other threads instead.


This is all he does. He did the same thing last offseason when the Giants hurt his feelings and didnt draft a QB. He must have been emotionslly scarred because he bitched about it endlessly. Apparently those wounds run deep.
RE: RE: This is like joining a ESPN Fantasy Team league draft  
Jimmy Googs : 3/14/2019 7:46 pm : link
In comment 14338310 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 14338297 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


and wanting to start over after a few rounds...



wait you can do that?


Well, you just join the next league 5 minutes later and ignore that first team.

So in connection with the Giants, just start watching again in Sept 2020...
RE: RE: RE: You guys are bunch of bitches!!!  
Hsilwek92 : 3/14/2019 7:54 pm : link
In comment 14337957 mrvax said:
Quote:
In comment 14337866 Hsilwek92 said:


Quote:



Shepard isn’t reliable? JFC.

Guess we are at the point now where people will just post absolute bullshit nonsense to prove their dumbass fucking take.



Shep had 1 or 2 balls go off his finger tips last year.


The hardly makes him ‘unreliable’

He caught 66 balls, had 800+ yards and 4 TDs last year.

So, again, it was an asinine, dumbass fucking statement.
RE: RE: Because signing Golden Tate  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 7:59 pm : link
In comment 14338281 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14338219 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


to $23 million guaranteed makes absolute zero sense if you would trade him mid way through the year.

So you're going to choose to further rebuild during the year? Why not just sign a young cheaper guy who at least as upside?



Okay, I’ll play. Who?


This was in response to Eric saying if they suck they can trade Tate, but I'll play.

Jamison Crowder, 25 more upside long term than Golden Tate
Adam Humpries, 26 more upside long term than Golden Tate

Both got less money and less guarantees and there is at least a chance one of those players could contribute at what will be considered a bargain when the Giants are ready to compete. Golden Tate won't be here when they are ready to compete.
RE: RE: RE: When's the next  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 8:01 pm : link
In comment 14338314 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
In comment 14338259 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 14338200 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Kool Aide drinking in East Rutherford



Do posts like this make you feel like you're blowing off steam or something? I don't really get it. It's the same sarcastic, everything sucks post in 500 different ways.

We get it - you don't like what they're doing.

If you have nothing else to add, maybe go pollute other threads instead.



This is all he does. He did the same thing last offseason when the Giants hurt his feelings and didnt draft a QB. He must have been emotionslly scarred because he bitched about it endlessly. Apparently those wounds run deep.


Oh please. I complimented most of last years draft picks and their performance last year. I complimented the Zeitler portion of the trade. Sorry this team is floating around with no discernible plan.
ajr2456  
bc4life : 3/14/2019 8:02 pm : link
he will provide great veteran leadership to a young wr corps. when's the last time they had that?
RE: RE: RE: Because signing Golden Tate  
Amtoft : 3/14/2019 8:04 pm : link
In comment 14338350 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14338281 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 14338219 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


to $23 million guaranteed makes absolute zero sense if you would trade him mid way through the year.

So you're going to choose to further rebuild during the year? Why not just sign a young cheaper guy who at least as upside?



Okay, I’ll play. Who?



This was in response to Eric saying if they suck they can trade Tate, but I'll play.

Jamison Crowder, 25 more upside long term than Golden Tate
Adam Humpries, 26 more upside long term than Golden Tate

Both got less money and less guarantees and there is at least a chance one of those players could contribute at what will be considered a bargain when the Giants are ready to compete. Golden Tate won't be here when they are ready to compete.


Neither are as good as Golden Tate and they both got about the same amount of money. As for the guarantee again that doesn't matter at all. The only thing that matters is the signing bonus which was 10 million for Humphries... meaning after two years it is a 5 million dollar cap hit to cut. So again until you know signing bonus guarantee means nothing. Crowder same thing who is getting 9.5 million a year!
First off  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 8:09 pm : link
"great veteran leadership for the position group" is one of the most cliche and overblown things football fans and front offices say. That's the same reason we wasted money on Stewart.

Second,

Humpries and Crowder being better than Tate now is irrelevant because the Giants aren't going to be good this year. All three players will likely be cuttable after 2 years, but there's a chance Humphries and Crowder are still good in 2 years and can be a bargain WR option when they are ready to compete.

Signing Golden Tate was a short term move, this team should be making long term moves.
Preferring Crowder to Tate is fair  
Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 8:09 pm : link
knocking 1 as a bad move and 1 as a good move is odd since they're extremely similar players and their 1 main difference (age) isn't much of a factor since they are short term deals.

I'd have been happy with either player, not sure which I'd prefer. I like Tate's leadership and I think he's been a more productive player. I like Crowder's special teams ability and that he's got a little more explosiveness.
RE: First off  
Amtoft : 3/14/2019 8:13 pm : link
In comment 14338369 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
"great veteran leadership for the position group" is one of the most cliche and overblown things football fans and front offices say. That's the same reason we wasted money on Stewart.

Second,

Humpries and Crowder being better than Tate now is irrelevant because the Giants aren't going to be good this year. All three players will likely be cuttable after 2 years, but there's a chance Humphries and Crowder are still good in 2 years and can be a bargain WR option when they are ready to compete.

Signing Golden Tate was a short term move, this team should be making long term moves.


Well A) You don't think being better is important good to know. I mean if you think Golden Tate is over paid and they aren't as good they wouldn't that make them extremely over paid? B) They signed before we actually were able to trade OBJ soooo were they options?

There is no such thing as long term in the NFL now. Wake up.
Never ceases to amaze me how people constantly assume  
Brown Recluse : 3/14/2019 8:15 pm : link
that:

1. Because a player you like is available to be signed, they will choose your team

2. Because a player you like chose to sign with another team, doesnt mean your team didnt inquire about them as well
Factoring in age isn't odd  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 8:16 pm : link
when in three years, likely when this team has a shot at competing one will be 29 and the other 34. There's more potential upside to having Crowder in the final year of his deal in 2021, hopefully in year three of our new QB than Golden Tate who is probably cut after year two.

Golden Tate is a very good player. Golden Tate also probably should have taken the Patriots offer if the rumors of them wanting him was true. Golden Tate on the Giants is a short term move to try to be a competitive team next year. If Graziano's reports are true they're essentially running it back with the same plan as last year, just without Odell - and that's troubling.

I pay for season tickets, I don't want the Giants to suck. I don't want to watch the Cowboys and Eagles battle for the division while we struggle. Despite what it may seem like I'm not rooting against the Giants. I'm over taking the wait and see approach for a front office who hasn't given any reason to trust them the last two years or an ownership group who hasn't given a reason the last seven years to trust them.
RE: RE: First off  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 8:18 pm : link
In comment 14338373 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 14338369 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


"great veteran leadership for the position group" is one of the most cliche and overblown things football fans and front offices say. That's the same reason we wasted money on Stewart.

Second,

Humpries and Crowder being better than Tate now is irrelevant because the Giants aren't going to be good this year. All three players will likely be cuttable after 2 years, but there's a chance Humphries and Crowder are still good in 2 years and can be a bargain WR option when they are ready to compete.

Signing Golden Tate was a short term move, this team should be making long term moves.



Well A) You don't think being better is important good to know. I mean if you think Golden Tate is over paid and they aren't as good they wouldn't that make them extremely over paid? B) They signed before we actually were able to trade OBJ soooo were they options?

There is no such thing as long term in the NFL now. Wake up.


If you wake up and connect the dots that Odell trade didn't just come out of nowhere. They probably had discussed it for a while and it likely led to them being ok with letting Collins walk with no tag.

Golden Tate isn't over paid for Golden Tate, he's just not a right fit for a rebuilding team - if we even are one.
23 million guaranteed  
ij_reilly : 3/14/2019 8:19 pm : link
I don't like that.

I understand this is the kind of guy they want on the team, but he is way on the downside of his career.

We need a RT and C, and soon.
RE: RE: RE: You guys are bunch of bitches!!!  
Hsilwek92 : 3/14/2019 8:20 pm : link
In comment 14337899 Four Aces said:
Quote:
In comment 14337866 Hsilwek92 said:


Quote:


In comment 14337814 Four Aces said:


Quote:


Antonio Brown is 30, Julio Jones is 30, AJ Green is 30... etc. Who fucking cares.... And Tate is a better WR and FOOTBALL player than Shepard. Shepard isn’t reliable. Tate is!!! This dude makes plays!



Shepard isn’t reliable? JFC.

Guess we are at the point now where people will just post absolute bullshit nonsense to prove their dumbass fucking take.



Did you watch Shepard last year or did you check out on the season early? Dude dropped a number of balls on key downs and the end zone!


I did. You obviously didn’t.

Your argument remains dogshit.
I don’t get how these are big moves?  
mattyblue : 3/14/2019 8:25 pm : link
I am glad to see people have optimism and feel good about the moves, I sincerely wish I did. I don’t think they are bad, Golden Tate is definitely an odd signing considering things, and Markus Golden is on a 1 year deal and while I haven’t really watched him much he isn’t really some amazing get is he? I am not trying to be a pessimist, I am sincerely asking about Markus Golden. I don’t think there is a free agent out there currently that would get me excited about this upcoming season. I am all for being wrong though, so sick of watching them lose so much
we're rebuilding..  
FranchiseQB : 3/14/2019 8:26 pm : link
why did we add an aging receiver. these moves make no sense.

Barnwell is correct analyzing this signing:

"Do you remember "Memento," the movie in which Guy Pearce's short-term memory was destroyed and he lost the ability to remember anything in the recent past? Is it possible the Giants are struggling with the same condition? Days after trading Odell Beckham Jr. to signal that they were going to build around Saquon Barkley and the running game, the Giants reversed course and gave Tate a four-year deal with $23.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.

It's bizarre for many reasons. To start, while the franchise buried Beckham on his way out of town and called him a distraction, the Giants responded by signing a wideout who was cited while with the Seahawks for breaking into a doughnut store and who reportedly got into a fistfight with Percy Harvin the week before the Super Bowl. (To be clear, I don't think those are actual character concerns, but they're more meaningful than, say, getting into a fight with a kicking net or simulating urination during a touchdown celebration.)"
Tate had  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 8:28 pm : link
7 drops on 113 targets for a drop % of 6.1%

Sterling had 5 drops on 107 targets for a drop % of 4.67%.
So disappointing  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3/14/2019 8:30 pm : link
This Franchise looks directionless at the moment. Hopefully we have something else up our sleeve because this was a let down.
We over-paid a bit for a 31 year old guy  
SGMen : 3/14/2019 8:31 pm : link
He has two years left easy, maybe 3. We are in rebuild mode. This leads me to think the Giants may trade Shepard on draft day if not sooner? A package to move up? For all we know the Giants want Bosa at #2. LOL
He’s not just a slot WR  
trueblueinpw : 3/14/2019 8:42 pm : link
Tate can do it all and while he isn’t a burner he can get behind a defense and make players from the X. He makes big plays and catches the ball in big spots and he’s been YAC master. He stays on the field. Solid signing.
RE: When's the next  
Festina Lente : 3/14/2019 8:48 pm : link
In comment 14338200 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Kool Aide drinking in East Rutherford


It's what I'm seeing here. Like an episode of Bigbluekickoff. Woner if Giants brass hire people to post here. Not sure, ut just a thought.
Helsinki  
Four Aces : 3/14/2019 8:54 pm : link
In comment 14338386 Hsilwek92 said:
Quote:
In comment 14337899 Four Aces said:


Quote:


In comment 14337866 Hsilwek92 said:


Quote:


In comment 14337814 Four Aces said:


Quote:


Antonio Brown is 30, Julio Jones is 30, AJ Green is 30... etc. Who fucking cares.... And Tate is a better WR and FOOTBALL player than Shepard. Shepard isn’t reliable. Tate is!!! This dude makes plays!



Shepard isn’t reliable? JFC.

Guess we are at the point now where people will just post absolute bullshit nonsense to prove their dumbass fucking take.



Did you watch Shepard last year or did you check out on the season early? Dude dropped a number of balls on key downs and the end zone!



I did. You obviously didn’t.

Your argument remains dogshit.


You clearly didn’t watch shit. And it isn’t just last yr. Shepard is not the player you think he is. Are you friends with Jerry Reese or Marc Ross?!
Shepard had less  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 8:56 pm : link
drops than Tate on basically the same number of targets.

Tate is the better player right now, but Shepard is a better piece for the Giants moving forward.
RE: Shepard had less  
Four Aces : 3/14/2019 9:08 pm : link
In comment 14338434 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
drops than Tate on basically the same number of targets.

Tate is the better player right now, but Shepard is a better piece for the Giants moving forward.


Obviously what those numbers don’t tell you is the situations those drops occurred... 3rd down, endzone etc. In other words, all drops aren’t created equal. And secondly and perhaps more importantly, there were many 50/50 balls that are NOT considered “drops” but Shep did NOT come up with. So i respect the stats but we know stats don’t tell the whole story. Shep is not who ppl think he is.... we’ve had 3 seasons to see that.
This is Shep’s last yr  
Four Aces : 3/14/2019 9:13 pm : link
Another good reason to sign the better WR in Tate
RE: RE: Shepard had less  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 9:33 pm : link
In comment 14338449 Four Aces said:
Quote:
In comment 14338434 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


drops than Tate on basically the same number of targets.

Tate is the better player right now, but Shepard is a better piece for the Giants moving forward.



Obviously what those numbers don’t tell you is the situations those drops occurred... 3rd down, endzone etc. In other words, all drops aren’t created equal. And secondly and perhaps more importantly, there were many 50/50 balls that are NOT considered “drops” but Shep did NOT come up with. So i respect the stats but we know stats don’t tell the whole story. Shep is not who ppl think he is.... we’ve had 3 seasons to see that.


Did you watch every Golden Tate target this year to give yourself a fair comparison.

Regarding your post after this, sure Tate is better now and it's Shep's last year but the likely hood is that Shepard ascends while Tate descends. Moving on from Shepard because of Tate is backwards
RE: RE: RE: Because signing Golden Tate  
bw in dc : 3/14/2019 9:43 pm : link
In comment 14338350 ajr2456 said:
Quote:


Okay, I’ll play. Who?



This was in response to Eric saying if they suck they can trade Tate, but I'll play.

Jamison Crowder, 25 more upside long term than Golden Tate
Adam Humpries, 26 more upside long term than Golden Tate

Both got less money and less guarantees and there is at least a chance one of those players could contribute at what will be considered a bargain when the Giants are ready to compete. Golden Tate won't be here when they are ready to compete.


Crowder signed before the OBJ trade. So you would have been okay with his contract if we signed him not knowing the trade?

Adam Humphries. Well, he stated to play fairly well but he had the benefit of Evans drawing the bulk of the coverage. Plus, there was Jackson, Howard, and Goodwin. So he caught a ton of underneath stuff...he barely averaged 10 per reception.

So I’m not sure those are the best answers.



RE: RE: RE: Shepard had less  
Four Aces : 3/14/2019 9:50 pm : link
In comment 14338508 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14338449 Four Aces said:


Quote:


In comment 14338434 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


drops than Tate on basically the same number of targets.

Tate is the better player right now, but Shepard is a better piece for the Giants moving forward.



Obviously what those numbers don’t tell you is the situations those drops occurred... 3rd down, endzone etc. In other words, all drops aren’t created equal. And secondly and perhaps more importantly, there were many 50/50 balls that are NOT considered “drops” but Shep did NOT come up with. So i respect the stats but we know stats don’t tell the whole story. Shep is not who ppl think he is.... we’ve had 3 seasons to see that.



Did you watch every Golden Tate target this year to give yourself a fair comparison.

Regarding your post after this, sure Tate is better now and it's Shep's last year but the likely hood is that Shepard ascends while Tate descends. Moving on from Shepard because of Tate is backwards


Sure I can't discount the small probability that Shep will ascend this year. However, he's had 3 years to show us something including games with no OBJ last year and a subpar receiving corp., and I was rather unimpressed. Don't think he'll be resigned.
RE: RE: When's the next  
arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 9:50 pm : link
In comment 14338424 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
In comment 14338200 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Kool Aide drinking in East Rutherford



It's what I'm seeing here. Like an episode of Bigbluekickoff. Woner if Giants brass hire people to post here. Not sure, ut just a thought.


What was your last handle, dupe?
Shepard's age 23-25  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 9:59 pm : link
seasons are nearly identical to Tate's, and Tate was on a much better team with a much better QB.

Can't believe we want to give up on another young, talented player.
RE: Shepard's age 23-25  
Four Aces : 3/14/2019 10:01 pm : link
In comment 14338573 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
seasons are nearly identical to Tate's, and Tate was on a much better team with a much better QB.

Can't believe we want to give up on another young, talented player.


Listen, I'm a Giants fans I hope I'm wrong but last year I didn't see it. He didn't step up. We'll see.
You guys are just idiots...  
EricJ : 3/14/2019 10:11 pm : link
you should all go back and read the 10 pages of posts and just step back for a minute to realize how moronic some of you are.

1. Tate is not a replacement for OBJ
2. Tate should not be compared to Shep. This is not an either/or thing between the two of them. They are independent of each other. Comparing drop rates, age and money just shows how much some of you have no idea WTF you are talking about.

Adding Tate right now does a few things..

He is a veteran WR who is tough, a hard worker, a professional and is a solid team mate. He is also depth and a starter at the same time. Depth has been a problem with this team for a while.

Stop worrying about the money. Some people here cannot even balance their own checkbooks and are screaming about the Giants cap.

You can expect this team to still add a guy who can stretch the field. The over reaction and knee jerk comments are just out of control now.
Done talking about it  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/14/2019 10:14 pm : link
LOL @ Ten Ton Hammer  
EricJ : 3/14/2019 10:16 pm : link
that was funny
RE: Suprise  
Pan-handler : 3/14/2019 10:18 pm : link
In comment 14338161 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
This team is going to surprise many pundits this year. They are going to run the ball, stop the run and hit some big plays on play action with solid specials. Defense is going to be hungry, aggressive and I think Betcher is going to love coaching them and the players are going to lay it out for them with growing pains.

I was a little down on Shurmer early in the season. He kept them together, they got better and he is growing and understands NFC East football and the what made the Giants the Giants when they were good. Let's hope for the best and nice to see the GM and HC with a shared vision. Be patient, we are making progress.

This signing continues to show they want tough football players.


Like your optimism LOS . Hope you are right. Waiting to see the final moves to shore up the remaining weak spots.

Our receiving core is NOT weak now. People forget we have an RB that catches 70+ balls and has downfield capability. We have one of the better receiving TEs who is a 4.4 guy , and Shep who is a very good slot guy. And now Tate who has been a mutliple 1000+ yard reciever and is not that old.

Losing Beckham took us from possibly the best all around receivers in the entire NFL (or top 3 at worst) when you factor RB and TE to now a good to very good group depending on if Tate shows the same burst he had in previous stops.
RE: You guys are just idiots...  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 10:19 pm : link
In comment 14338610 EricJ said:
Quote:
you should all go back and read the 10 pages of posts and just step back for a minute to realize how moronic some of you are.

1. Tate is not a replacement for OBJ
2. Tate should not be compared to Shep. This is not an either/or thing between the two of them. They are independent of each other. Comparing drop rates, age and money just shows how much some of you have no idea WTF you are talking about.

Adding Tate right now does a few things..

He is a veteran WR who is tough, a hard worker, a professional and is a solid team mate. He is also depth and a starter at the same time. Depth has been a problem with this team for a while.

Stop worrying about the money. Some people here cannot even balance their own checkbooks and are screaming about the Giants cap.

You can expect this team to still add a guy who can stretch the field. The over reaction and knee jerk comments are just out of control now.


Professional is interesting given people's takes on Odell.

- allegedly slept with his QB's wife
- locker room fights
- broke into a donut shop at 3 am
TTH  
Marty866b : 3/14/2019 10:26 pm : link
Good job there.
RE: RE: You guys are just idiots...  
EricJ : 3/14/2019 10:27 pm : link
In comment 14338626 ajr2456 said:
Quote:


Professional is interesting given people's takes on Odell.

- allegedly slept with his QB's wife
- locker room fights
- broke into a donut shop at 3 am


he was with the seahawks 6 years ago. Tate is a solid player to have on the team for the reasons I mentioned.

There are other forums and hobbies that I recommend you look into. This is not going to be fun for you over the next couple of years. BBI and the Giants are likely to trigger you daily.
Hate it.......DG  
Doomster : 3/14/2019 10:28 pm : link
takes on step forward and 2 steps back today.....

If this was still Reese, there would be a neck tie party at the stadium....
RE: RE: RE: You guys are just idiots...  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 10:30 pm : link
In comment 14338639 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 14338626 ajr2456 said:


Quote:




Professional is interesting given people's takes on Odell.

- allegedly slept with his QB's wife
- locker room fights
- broke into a donut shop at 3 am



he was with the seahawks 6 years ago. Tate is a solid player to have on the team for the reasons I mentioned.

There are other forums and hobbies that I recommend you look into. This is not going to be fun for you over the next couple of years. BBI and the Giants are likely to trigger you daily.


I'm just asking for some consistency. The Norman incident was 3 years ago and still gets brought up here like it happened yesterday.
The Giants don't trigger me  
ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 10:33 pm : link
Sorry I'm disappointed the Giants haven't put out a competitive product in 7 years and the streak looks like it is headed for 10 years at a minimum.
RE: RE: RE: RE: You guys are just idiots...  
EricJ : 3/14/2019 10:34 pm : link
In comment 14338645 ajr2456 said:
Quote:

I'm just asking for some consistency. The Norman incident was 3 years ago and still gets brought up here like it happened yesterday.


I have not mentioned it since the week after that incident happened. So.. you have consistency from me.

In fact, when I think about all of the things that were considered to be a negative about OBJ... I never think about the Josh Norman thing.
RE: The Giants don't trigger me  
EricJ : 3/14/2019 10:38 pm : link
In comment 14338648 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Sorry I'm disappointed the Giants haven't put out a competitive product in 7 years and the streak looks like it is headed for 10 years at a minimum.


yeah I am not happy the team sucks either. I am paying a lot of money for tickets too so it really bothers me too.

Still.. we cannot look at these moves independently or in a vacuum. This is just the beginning of the off season. We need to see what team we are taking into training camp.

You cannot win a game of chess in one move. This week, we sacrificed the Queen to preserve the King.
Jerry Maguire spoof  
GFAN52 : 3/14/2019 10:55 pm : link
Show me the money.
Link - ( New Window )
I like the player  
AcesUp : 3/14/2019 11:08 pm : link
Hate him for this team at that contract. This one foot in, one foot out strategy is making the rebuild much more difficult and complicated than it needs to be.
I can’t take any poster seriously  
djm : 3/14/2019 11:45 pm : link
When they condemn a signing because that player, who is only 30 I might add, won’t be around long enough as the team won’t be ready to win for at least 3 more years. This is so out of touch from how real life nfl people think it’s just laughable. And untrue. It’s complete trash.

Let me get this right ——This signing sucks because this team isn’t good enough to appreciate his talents? Think about how laughably stupid that is. Sorry, it just is.

It’s one foot in one foot out  
djm : 3/14/2019 11:49 pm : link
Because the GM is replacing the old batch of players with his own. This is how it works when a GM comes in and needs to basically clean house.

Maybe the O plays well in 2019. Why not? There’s talent here.
And for all this talk about the cap and dead money  
djm : 3/14/2019 11:53 pm : link
Because we all know this has to be the focal point of every football discussion, the giants are adding players via fa. They obviously have some room to do things as it’s happening right before our eyes. And next year a shit load of money comes off the books so why is everyone so worried about dead money? It happens. Dallas deals with tons of dead money nearly every off season and they have been doing just fine.

The money isn’t a problem at all. The giants are plugging holes with fa and building through the draft. DG had a good draft last year. Hopefully he has another good one this year, he’s got a ton of picks. This is good right? Cheer up.
The amount of overreaction on this thread is laughable  
Mike in NJ : 12:15 am : link
Tate is a good player, and they got him at a good price. Look at the market for wide receivers, Tate is right in line with other players of his caliber. Crowder and Humphries as were mentioned earlier got similar deals, Tate is a better player than both of them.
The age argument is absurd. This isn’t a running back we are discussing, receivers often play into their mid 30s at a high level. Desean Jackson is a year older and just got a deal in the same ballpark as Tate. Antonio Brown is the same age as Tate, and nobody mentions his age as a reason Oakland shouldn’t have made the move for him. Taken into the context of where his contract is and comparing it to other players around the league, we got ourselves a guy that consistently puts up 90 receptions, 1000 yards, and 5 TDs at about half the cost of what top receivers get paid.
RE: I can’t take any poster seriously  
bw in dc : 12:27 am : link
In comment 14338714 djm said:
Quote:
When they condemn a signing because that player, who is only 30 I might add, won’t be around long enough as the team won’t be ready to win for at least 3 more years. This is so out of touch from how real life nfl people think it’s just laughable. And untrue. It’s complete trash.

Let me get this right ——This signing sucks because this team isn’t good enough to appreciate his talents? Think about how laughably stupid that is. Sorry, it just is.


I don’t know how anybody can watch Tate play and not be impressed by him as a football player. He has the type of body, too, that I think will hold up well into his mid-30s. I’ve always seen a lot of Hines Ward in him...
RE: RE: The Giants don't trigger me  
NoGainDayne : 12:59 am : link
In comment 14338653 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 14338648 ajr2456 said:


Quote:



yeah I am not happy the team sucks either. I am paying a lot of money for tickets too so it really bothers me too.

Still.. we cannot look at these moves independently or in a vacuum. This is just the beginning of the off season. We need to see what team we are taking into training camp.

You cannot win a game of chess in one move. This week, we sacrificed the Queen to preserve the King.


Funny that you bring up chess and wanting us fans to look at the team like we are playing chess. Alpha Zero learned how to beat the best chess computer in the world before it in 3 hours.

There are people that can program these types of systems out there for us to hire, other teams have people of this ilk, no evidence that we do. We have people advocating for viewing our moves like chess with a leader that doesn't seem to understand how to apply the best ways to win at chess today. These same people advocate patience while we have become the laughing stock of the league. Great, really great.

I've gotta say  
NoGainDayne : 1:09 am : link
anyone that thinks they have bw pigeon holed to a type of thinking is completely wrong.

Definitely has opinions on Giants management that frankly more people should have even if he is strong with them but definitely a wild card.

A few weeks ago told me that he didn't necessarily believe in team building with WRs but now seems in support of this move. I think it is very easy to like Tate as a player but not having problems with this move while advocating a rebuild is definitely a hot take.

I'm down on this move because it again seems overall inconsistent with any kind of plan or format that has worked. The closest comp I can think to a team that won with a plan resembling anything like this is the Broncos with Peyton Manning, maybe all the way back to Dilfer or Brad Johnson but you know what all those teams had in common? Fantastic defenses.

Hard to defend this approach with our defense and again if you had any inclination that this was your plan, I just can't comprehend how you move Snacks for a 4th rounder.

