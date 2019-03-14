Giants sign Markus Golden

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/14/2019 6:42 pm : : 3/14/2019 6:42 pm : link

Ian Rapoport

‏Verified account @RapSheet

2m2 minutes ago



Source: AZCardinals pass-rusher Markus Golden is signing a 1-year deal with the #Giants.



nice move Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:43 pm : link Can't have to many Goldens

Note SJGiant : 3/14/2019 6:43 pm : link Pro football rumors says he is signing with the cards

nice BleedBlue : 3/14/2019 6:43 pm : link curious as to why 1 year, i guess prove youre healthy type deal...also allows for young edge guys to step up and start next year if we dont want to resign

This signing I like The_Boss : 3/14/2019 6:43 pm : link Probably more than Tate.

Can't complain about this at all. shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/14/2019 6:43 pm : link I still want Sweat though.

RE: Note SJGiant : 3/14/2019 6:44 pm : link

Quote: Pro football rumors says he is signing with the cards



They took that article down

In comment 14338022 SJGiant said:They took that article down

Woah. Great get. BillT : 3/14/2019 6:44 pm : link So the plan has a defense, too!

Yeah baby big Thursday!!!! EJJ : 3/14/2019 6:44 pm : link Add some pass rush and someone who plays well in their system!!!

Bingo. BlueLou'sBack : 3/14/2019 6:44 pm : link I feel like I'm in the scene from The Wizard of OZ where the munchkins are celebrating the house landing atop the Wicked Witch of the East. Hope the price is right.

great signing - would have preferred D. Williams over G. Tate Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 6:44 pm : link but I like he's hoarding draft picks and signing good players.

Great Chris684 : 3/14/2019 6:46 pm : link Now sign Remmers please

Good get Torrag : 3/14/2019 6:46 pm : link The term indicates he wasn’t getting great long term offers. So he’lll be hungry to have a big year and cash in. Good job DG.

RE: Great BillT : 3/14/2019 6:46 pm : link

Quote: Now sign Remmers please

This, twice! In comment 14338040 Chris684 said:This, twice!

I watched him every game Bill in UT : 3/14/2019 6:47 pm : link his rookie year. If he can regain that form after his injury, he is an absolute impact guy. Great motor, great pass rusher in a 3-4

RE: It's been santacruzom : 3/14/2019 6:47 pm : link

Quote: A Golden day.



Indeed, we have been showered with Goldens. In comment 14338025 David B. said:Indeed, we have been showered with Goldens.

I like the 1 year deal Go Terps : 3/14/2019 6:47 pm : link One of the secrets of the Pats' success is that their players are often hungry for the next contract. Other teams pay for the success that benefits that Pats, and they get the comp pick when the guy leaves.



In this CBA it's a good idea to keep the team as close to a year to year operation as possible.

Could Long John Silver Vanzetti : 3/14/2019 6:48 pm : link Be next?

Don’t know anything about him 5BowlsSoon : 3/14/2019 6:52 pm : link But I do know we need DEs so welcome aboard.

Remmers domino needs to fall now Pan-handler : 3/14/2019 6:52 pm : link Hope we hear on him soon

RE: Amtoft Amtoft : 3/14/2019 6:52 pm : link

Quote: Jack Golden?



He is only in his 40's... Lets bring him back! In comment 14338056 bc4life said:He is only in his 40's... Lets bring him back!

So was Golden SJGiant : 3/14/2019 6:53 pm : link Released or was he an UFA

Something from PFF Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2019 6:53 pm : link Quote: Key stat: Has notched 110 total pressures over his first two seasons in the league.



Not so much secret as continually overlooked, Golden has developed into a formidable edge defender, and has only been in the league for two years. He posted 53 total pressures in 2016, and upped his run stops to 41, the fourth-most of all edge defenders over the season. Golden graded well against the run and pass, and could have yet more untapped potential in year three.

so does bbi see a plan or do most continue to bad mouth everything plato : 3/14/2019 6:54 pm : link this FO does? the emotional cycles on the site and the animosity has almost become unbearable. agree with signing of defensive Golden, wait to see about offensive Golden.

Hope to see a”kindler and gentler” bbi to say nothing of wiser.

RE: More importantly Big Rick in FL : 3/14/2019 6:54 pm : link

Quote: How does this affect our comp pick status??!!!???!? .



I'd assume it probably doesn't. Can't see him being too costly. Probably would cancel out BW Webb signing in Cincy. In comment 14338079 Jolly Blue Giant said:I'd assume it probably doesn't. Can't see him being too costly. Probably would cancel out BW Webb signing in Cincy.

Outstanding montanagiant : 3/14/2019 6:55 pm : link Now get the RT and if possible a decent LB

RE: so does bbi see a plan or do most continue to bad mouth everything Big Blue '56 : 3/14/2019 6:55 pm : link

Quote: this FO does? the emotional cycles on the site and the animosity has almost become unbearable. agree with signing of defensive Golden, wait to see about offensive Golden.

Hope to see a”kindler and gentler” bbi to say nothing of wiser.



👍 In comment 14338088 plato said:

RE: but i thought no one would sign here? joeinpa : 3/14/2019 6:55 pm : link

Quote: .



Can t we all just get along 😄 In comment 14338066 Jints in Carolina said:Can t we all just get along 😄

Agent: sphinx : 3/14/2019 6:55 pm : link "We are going to reunite with his former D Coordinator and get back to where we should be as one of the top pass rushers in the league."





RE: I like the 1 year deal GiantGrit : 3/14/2019 6:56 pm : link

Quote: One of the secrets of the Pats' success is that their players are often hungry for the next contract. Other teams pay for the success that benefits that Pats, and they get the comp pick when the guy leaves.



In this CBA it's a good idea to keep the team as close to a year to year operation as possible.



Good point. Thanks for sharing the Belichick podcast bit the other day. Great listen. In comment 14338048 Go Terps said:Good point. Thanks for sharing the Belichick podcast bit the other day. Great listen.

RE: RE: More importantly SJGiant : 3/14/2019 6:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338079 Jolly Blue Giant said:





Quote:





How does this affect our comp pick status??!!!???!?



.



I'd assume it probably doesn't. Can't see him being too costly. Probably would cancel out BW Webb signing in Cincy.



If he was released, it doesn’t cost anything. In comment 14338093 Big Rick in FL said:If he was released, it doesn’t cost anything.

RE: RE: RE: More importantly SJGiant : 3/14/2019 7:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338093 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





In comment 14338079 Jolly Blue Giant said:





Quote:





How does this affect our comp pick status??!!!???!?



.



I'd assume it probably doesn't. Can't see him being too costly. Probably would cancel out BW Webb signing in Cincy.







If he was released, it doesn’t cost anything.



Eric put on the free agent page that he was a UFA. He will count in the compensation formula. In comment 14338100 SJGiant said:Eric put on the free agent page that he was a UFA. He will count in the compensation formula.

With this run on Goldens ArlingtonMike : 3/14/2019 7:01 pm : link I would expect “45” to be the next signing

RE: RE: I like the 1 year deal Go Terps : 3/14/2019 7:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338048 Go Terps said:





Quote:





One of the secrets of the Pats' success is that their players are often hungry for the next contract. Other teams pay for the success that benefits that Pats, and they get the comp pick when the guy leaves.



In this CBA it's a good idea to keep the team as close to a year to year operation as possible.







Good point. Thanks for sharing the Belichick podcast bit the other day. Great listen.



No sweat. The guy is a genius.



Every time I think about Belichick and how he runs the Patriots, I wonder if the best way to structure your roster is to have 53 players all on 1 year contracts each earning 1/53 of the salary cap. Winning in the NFL is about coaching, culture, and injury luck; once you get to the NFL level the talent is tight enough that 53 coachable guys will perform better than 53 more talented but less coachable guys.



The key is to have the coaching staff in place. I don't believe the Giants do right now. In comment 14338099 GiantGrit said:No sweat. The guy is a genius.Every time I think about Belichick and how he runs the Patriots, I wonder if the best way to structure your roster is to have 53 players all on 1 year contracts each earning 1/53 of the salary cap. Winning in the NFL is about coaching, culture, and injury luck; once you get to the NFL level the talent is tight enough that 53 coachable guys will perform better than 53 more talented but less coachable guys.The key is to have the coaching staff in place. I don't believe the Giants do right now.

RE: RE: It's been Diver_Down : 3/14/2019 7:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338025 David B. said:





Quote:





A Golden day.







Indeed, we have been showered with Goldens.



Better than Golden Showers... In comment 14338047 santacruzom said:Better than Golden Showers...

RE: I like the 1 year deal RobCarpenter : 3/14/2019 7:09 pm : link

Quote: One of the secrets of the Pats' success is that their players are often hungry for the next contract. Other teams pay for the success that benefits that Pats, and they get the comp pick when the guy leaves.



In this CBA it's a good idea to keep the team as close to a year to year operation as possible.



I could be wrong but I remember Phil Rizzuto saying players should be on one year contracts. He was talking about MLB but the logic is basically the same. In comment 14338048 Go Terps said:I could be wrong but I remember Phil Rizzuto saying players should be on one year contracts. He was talking about MLB but the logic is basically the same.

Just when I think you couldn’t be any dumber Gettleman eric2425ny : 3/14/2019 7:10 pm : link



you go and make a signing like this.... and totally redeem yourself!

RE: so does bbi see a plan or do most continue to bad mouth everything ajr2456 : 3/14/2019 7:11 pm : link

Quote: this FO does? the emotional cycles on the site and the animosity has almost become unbearable. agree with signing of defensive Golden, wait to see about offensive Golden.

Hope to see a”kindler and gentler” bbi to say nothing of wiser.



I don't think Markus Golden signifies that they have a plan. In comment 14338088 plato said:I don't think Markus Golden signifies that they have a plan.

RE: RE: I like the 1 year deal Stan in LA : 3/14/2019 7:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338048 Go Terps said:





Quote:





One of the secrets of the Pats' success is that their players are often hungry for the next contract. Other teams pay for the success that benefits that Pats, and they get the comp pick when the guy leaves.



In this CBA it's a good idea to keep the team as close to a year to year operation as possible.







I could be wrong but I remember Phil Rizzuto saying players should be on one year contracts. He was talking about MLB but the logic is basically the same.



Actually it was charlie Finley, the infamous owner of the 70's A's. In comment 14338155 RobCarpenter said:Actually it was charlie Finley, the infamous owner of the 70's A's.

I call dibs on the username: SHO'NUFF : 3/14/2019 7:13 pm : link Markus Golden Tate!

Musical Giants Ira : 3/14/2019 7:13 pm : link Zeitler replaces Brown (++)

Tate replaces Beckham (--)



Golden replaces Vernon (=)

Peppers replaces Collins (=)

Bethea replaces Riley (+)

Thanks Stan RobCarpenter : 3/14/2019 7:14 pm : link But to some extent the logic isn’t bad

Good Marty866b : 3/14/2019 7:14 pm : link First thing that we did this off season that I actually don't question. jtgiants said there was another defensive guy we're going after, right?

Terps agreed ChaChing : 3/14/2019 7:14 pm : link IMO as much hand-wringing as we do over specific picks being right or wrong, it seems their success depends much more on usage and individual development. I too am not sure if NYG has that in place, but then I'd say until TC won the SB most were as uncertain



It helps if that person has control of personnel or is in harmony with the FO. But consistently being able to get the most out of whatever you have thru usage and talent development you'd think is way more impactful than just draft or FA strategy both short & long term



All much easier said than done no matter the situation of course

RE: Good Dave in Hoboken : 3/14/2019 7:16 pm : link

Quote: First thing that we did this off season that I actually don't question. jtgiants said there was another defensive guy we're going after, right?



Same. First move this offseason that doesn't completely suck. 2016 was his last really good year, though. Still, on a one year deal, I like it. He'll be motivated, and it's not like he's good enough to cost us anything. In comment 14338192 Marty866b said:Same. First move this offseason that doesn't completely suck. 2016 was his last really good year, though. Still, on a one year deal, I like it. He'll be motivated, and it's not like he's good enough to cost us anything.

oops Marty866b : 3/14/2019 7:17 pm : link I also liked the Zeitler trade.

Golden doesn't replace Vernon bc4life : 3/14/2019 7:18 pm : link But, he could help and he's a lot cheaper.

RE: Musical Giants Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 7:22 pm : link

Quote: Zeitler replaces Brown (++)

Tate replaces Beckham (--)



Golden replaces Vernon (=)

Peppers replaces Collins (=)

Bethea replaces Riley (+)



Also:

1st rd draft picks (+)

3rd rd picks (++) (assuming the LC comp pick comes through)



They are trying to replace talent as best they can while adding as many draft picks as they can. I think it's a pretty basic but solid strategy.



The harder part is going to be getting the draft picks right but thankfully that was 1 thing the new regime did well last year. In comment 14338186 Ira said:Also:1st rd draft picks (+)3rd rd picks (++) (assuming the LC comp pick comes through)They are trying to replace talent as best they can while adding as many draft picks as they can. I think it's a pretty basic but solid strategy.The harder part is going to be getting the draft picks right but thankfully that was 1 thing the new regime did well last year.

Wonder if they would still go after Shaquil Barrett Brown Recluse : 3/14/2019 7:23 pm : link or Justin Houston

RE: Wonder if they would still go after Shaquil Barrett Jon in NYC : 3/14/2019 7:25 pm : link

Quote: or Justin Houston



With Tate's signing they're likely priced out. Still think they go here pretty high in the draft. In comment 14338234 Brown Recluse said:With Tate's signing they're likely priced out. Still think they go here pretty high in the draft.

Good Signing, clatterbuck : 3/14/2019 7:28 pm : link also like Golden Tate, Zeitler acquisitions and hope we get Remmers. Would like all of this a hell of a lot more if OBJ were still on the team.

Not sure jtgiants : 3/14/2019 7:29 pm : link Why the delay bit he was one of the signings expected yesterday

RE: RE: Musical Giants MotownGIANTS : 3/14/2019 7:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338186 Ira said:





Quote:





Zeitler replaces Brown (++)

Tate replaces Beckham (--)



Golden replaces Vernon (=)

Peppers replaces Collins (=)

Bethea replaces Riley (+)







Also:

1st rd draft picks (+)

3rd rd picks (++) (assuming the LC comp pick comes through)



They are trying to replace talent as best they can while adding as many draft picks as they can. I think it's a pretty basic but solid strategy.



The harder part is going to be getting the draft picks right but thankfully that was 1 thing the new regime did well last year.



Peppers replaces Collins (+) In comment 14338232 Eric on Li said:Peppers replaces Collins (+)

Now this is a good signing prdave73 : 3/14/2019 7:29 pm : link And makes sense for what they are trying to accomplish! Sheez..

FA's mac_nyg1910 : 3/14/2019 7:36 pm : link Well:

Peppers is an upgrade over Collins



Golden should be an upgrade over Vernon



Nobody can replace OBJ on the field, but if we sign a tackle and and a corner I would say free agency was a success.



Mistake ...IF we use it to justify idiotsavant : 3/14/2019 7:37 pm : link Skipping a great front 7 player (likely drop this year) at 6,17 or 37 to slightly reach for a medium quality tackle or simply decent or possibility at wr at those spots.



Even if such is, would be, a push ....any other year. Because of the likely hood of that sort of drop this draft. I.e. greats on D front 7 and the benefit of many such on a team.



Which (normal valued OT or wr) would not be an example of clear thinking in such a case.

For the love of all things FranknWeezer : 3/14/2019 7:40 pm : link Please don’t let him wear a # in the 40’s as an LB. Too much Uani Unga for me.

How did this guy only get a one year deal? djm : 3/14/2019 7:42 pm : link I haven’t read up on him but he’s a young productive pass rusher. Even with flaws those guys get paid. One year?





The one year deal says Bill in UT : 3/14/2019 7:42 pm : link that he thinks he's come back to form and plans on getting some good money after proving it here this year.

RE: How did this guy only get a one year deal? micky : 3/14/2019 7:45 pm : link

Quote: I haven’t read up on him but he’s a young productive pass rusher. Even with flaws those guys get paid. One year?





Probably because off ACL prove it he makes all the way back In comment 14338302 djm said:Probably because off ACL prove it he makes all the way back

Likely due to coming off an ACL in 2017 ChaChing : 3/14/2019 7:45 pm : link and lower production in 2018 possibly as related and/or due to a new scheme

he likely wanted the 1 year deal to re-establish his value Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 7:48 pm : link he's had 2 down years, 1 injured, 1 in a new scheme. Now he goes back to his old scheme and if he puts up a healthy + productive season he'll likely get at least double the guaranteed money he would have gotten this year. Maybe triple.

What we seem to have done so far is replace players that we lost. Ira : 3/14/2019 8:15 pm : link Obviously Tate isn't as good as Beckham, but Zeitler is better than Brown and we're probably somewhat stronger at safety. So, all in all, we're about the same, talent wise, as we were in December. But we're in better cap shape over the long hall and we have a couple of extra picks.



Keeping Beckham and Vernon and signing Collins to an expensive deal would have left us in a very weak financial position for the future. Now, we have a talent level similar to what we would have had if we played this the way everyone expected. DG is navigating free agency very intelligently. It makes me wonder how so many idiots in the media don't see this.

RE: What we seem to have done so far is replace players that we lost. Eric on Li : 3/14/2019 8:27 pm : link

Quote: Obviously Tate isn't as good as Beckham, but Zeitler is better than Brown and we're probably somewhat stronger at safety. So, all in all, we're about the same, talent wise, as we were in December. But we're in better cap shape over the long hall and we have a couple of extra picks.



Keeping Beckham and Vernon and signing Collins to an expensive deal would have left us in a very weak financial position for the future. Now, we have a talent level similar to what we would have had if we played this the way everyone expected. DG is navigating free agency very intelligently. It makes me wonder how so many idiots in the media don't see this.



Same. To me the most odd thing is that for years there has been consensus they were delusional trying to compete and needed to rebuild. What do they think that looks like? Cutting old players does nothing to add talent. Getting more high draft picks does. And you don't usually get high draft picks for bad players, you have to give up good ones. In comment 14338377 Ira said:Same. To me the most odd thing is that for years there has been consensus they were delusional trying to compete and needed to rebuild. What do they think that looks like? Cutting old players does nothing to add talent. Getting more high draft picks does. And you don't usually get high draft picks for bad players, you have to give up good ones.

RE: What we seem to have done so far is replace players that we lost. Brown_Hornet : 3/14/2019 8:29 pm : link

Quote: Obviously Tate isn't as good as Beckham, but Zeitler is better than Brown and we're probably somewhat stronger at safety. So, all in all, we're about the same, talent wise, as we were in December. But we're in better cap shape over the long hall and we have a couple of extra picks.



Keeping Beckham and Vernon and signing Collins to an expensive deal would have left us in a very weak financial position for the future. Now, we have a talent level similar to what we would have had if we played this the way everyone expected. DG is navigating free agency very intelligently. It makes me wonder how so many idiots in the media don't see this.

+1 In comment 14338377 Ira said:+1

RE: What we seem to have done so far is replace players that we lost. the mike : 3/14/2019 8:56 pm : link

Quote: Obviously Tate isn't as good as Beckham, but Zeitler is better than Brown and we're probably somewhat stronger at safety. So, all in all, we're about the same, talent wise, as we were in December. But we're in better cap shape over the long hall and we have a couple of extra picks.



Keeping Beckham and Vernon and signing Collins to an expensive deal would have left us in a very weak financial position for the future. Now, we have a talent level similar to what we would have had if we played this the way everyone expected. DG is navigating free agency very intelligently. It makes me wonder how so many idiots in the media don't see this.



Exactly right... And good reason to be excited about the draft... The pessimism on this site is truly beyond belief... Who needs enemies with friends like this!!



With Remmers and perhaps one more free agent on defense, the Giants will head into the draft with more promise than they have had in years. As stated elsewhere, the best players available in the draft are clearly on defense... I am confident Gettleman will ruthlessly stick to best player available drafting... If so, we will have our "Barkley" on defense (Allen, Gary, Sweat etc) and then add several additional immediate starters depending on how the chips fall.



There was no easy way to excise the lost decade of abysmal drafting and abominable management of talent... progress is painful...

In comment 14338377 Ira said:Exactly right... And good reason to be excited about the draft... The pessimism on this site is truly beyond belief... Who needs enemies with friends like this!!With Remmers and perhaps one more free agent on defense, the Giants will head into the draft with more promise than they have had in years. As stated elsewhere, the best players available in the draft are clearly on defense... I am confident Gettleman will ruthlessly stick to best player available drafting... If so, we will have our "Barkley" on defense (Allen, Gary, Sweat etc) and then add several additional immediate starters depending on how the chips fall.There was no easy way to excise the lost decade of abysmal drafting and abominable management of talent... progress is painful...

this is a good move GiantsFan84 : 3/14/2019 9:05 pm : link a very good move

I think we will be much better this year gtt350 : 3/14/2019 9:12 pm : link just new energy, players playing to make a statement, and a very exciting draft to reshape us

RE: Mistake ...IF we use it to justify mrvax : 3/14/2019 9:14 pm : link

Quote: Skipping a great front 7 player (likely drop this year) at 6,17 or 37 to slightly reach for a medium quality tackle or simply decent or possibility at wr at those spots....



He has only a 1 year deal. If he has a very good year, the Giants may not want to re-sign him for big bucks.



If they could snag a good EDGE guy, they will. In comment 14338285 idiotsavant said:He has only a 1 year deal. If he has a very good year, the Giants may not want to re-sign him for big bucks.If they could snag a good EDGE guy, they will.

The O.V. for Zeitler thing idiotsavant : 3/14/2019 9:17 pm : link Looks like an A+ move.



The Beck's thing, I get it. Ok. Fine.



Safeties ..much improved so far. Good year to stockpile picks.



I'm still 100% on using first 3 or even first 4 picks on front 7 defenders. It's the market play.

Remember, OV missed lots of time idiotsavant : 3/14/2019 9:20 pm : link Guards tend to play all offensive snaps.



That said, I could easily see us drafting front 3 even, first and second rounds, if the draft falls that way.

RE: What we seem to have done so far is replace players that we lost. GiantGrit : 3/14/2019 9:21 pm : link

Quote: Obviously Tate isn't as good as Beckham, but Zeitler is better than Brown and we're probably somewhat stronger at safety. So, all in all, we're about the same, talent wise, as we were in December. But we're in better cap shape over the long hall and we have a couple of extra picks.



Keeping Beckham and Vernon and signing Collins to an expensive deal would have left us in a very weak financial position for the future. Now, we have a talent level similar to what we would have had if we played this the way everyone expected. DG is navigating free agency very intelligently. It makes me wonder how so many idiots in the media don't see this.



I think people are ignoring some of the common traits these guys possess. Markus Golden is a phenomenal teammate, a guy with a relentless work ethic. Tore his ACL and talked about it making him work even harder. Golden Tate is another lunch pail guy. Straight up grinder.



They are going for players they deem fits for the culture they desire. I know the culture word triggers people around here, i'm not trying to piss people off...but thats the very common trait i see through the draft and free agency.



The Giants are going for that non flashy but highly effective style of play. In some ways similar to the Patriots. Some call it boring - it can be. When done right, its beautiful. Solid fundamentals and wearing teams down over a game.



Key phrase - when done right. In comment 14338377 Ira said:I think people are ignoring some of the common traits these guys possess. Markus Golden is a phenomenal teammate, a guy with a relentless work ethic. Tore his ACL and talked about it making him work even harder. Golden Tate is another lunch pail guy. Straight up grinder.They are going for players they deem fits for the culture they desire. I know the culture word triggers people around here, i'm not trying to piss people off...but thats the very common trait i see through the draft and free agency.The Giants are going for that non flashy but highly effective style of play. In some ways similar to the Patriots. Some call it boring - it can be. When done right, its beautiful. Solid fundamentals and wearing teams down over a game.Key phrase - when done right.

RE: The O.V. for Zeitler thing nygiants16 : 3/14/2019 9:22 pm : link

Quote: Looks like an A+ move.



The Beck's thing, I get it. Ok. Fine.



Safeties ..much improved so far. Good year to stockpile picks.



I'm still 100% on using first 3 or even first 4 picks on front 7 defenders. It's the market play.



remeber you have lorenzo carter to who the giants love..



front 7 of carter, hill, timlinson, wynn, golden, goodson and ogletree is young and hungry...



I would like to add Houston as a vet in the linebacker room In comment 14338464 idiotsavant said:remeber you have lorenzo carter to who the giants love..front 7 of carter, hill, timlinson, wynn, golden, goodson and ogletree is young and hungry...I would like to add Houston as a vet in the linebacker room

RE: RE: What we seem to have done so far is replace players that we lost. arcarsenal : 3/14/2019 9:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338377 Ira said:





Quote:





Obviously Tate isn't as good as Beckham, but Zeitler is better than Brown and we're probably somewhat stronger at safety. So, all in all, we're about the same, talent wise, as we were in December. But we're in better cap shape over the long hall and we have a couple of extra picks.



Keeping Beckham and Vernon and signing Collins to an expensive deal would have left us in a very weak financial position for the future. Now, we have a talent level similar to what we would have had if we played this the way everyone expected. DG is navigating free agency very intelligently. It makes me wonder how so many idiots in the media don't see this.







I think people are ignoring some of the common traits these guys possess. Markus Golden is a phenomenal teammate, a guy with a relentless work ethic. Tore his ACL and talked about it making him work even harder. Golden Tate is another lunch pail guy. Straight up grinder.



They are going for players they deem fits for the culture they desire. I know the culture word triggers people around here, i'm not trying to piss people off...but thats the very common trait i see through the draft and free agency.



The Giants are going for that non flashy but highly effective style of play. In some ways similar to the Patriots. Some call it boring - it can be. When done right, its beautiful. Solid fundamentals and wearing teams down over a game.



Key phrase - when done right.



This stuff matters. There's going to be a ton of pushback on this shit because of Stewart and the Captain America strategy Reese came out of nowhere with a few years ago - but the culture does matter.



Talent will win you many football games - but structure is key. In comment 14338479 GiantGrit said:This stuff matters. There's going to be a ton of pushback on this shit because of Stewart and the Captain America strategy Reese came out of nowhere with a few years ago - but the culture does matter.Talent will win you many football games - but structure is key.

Great AcidTest : 3/14/2019 9:32 pm : link signing. He has a lot of talent if he's recovered. He'll be eager to do well and become a FA next year. And if he leaves, we might get a comp pick in 2021.

Comparison wise idiotsavant : 3/14/2019 9:48 pm : link Markus Golden's weight/40 time comps to Kerry Wynn.

RE: Comparison wise Anakim : 3/14/2019 10:02 pm : link

Quote: Markus Golden's weight/40 time comps to Kerry Wynn.



Except Golden is shorter and more compact... In comment 14338545 idiotsavant said:Except Golden is shorter and more compact...

If Golden Dodge : 3/14/2019 10:10 pm : link is healthy and plays 16 games, he is a total upgrade over Vernon.

RE: RE: RE: What we seem to have done so far is replace players that we lost. GiantGrit : 3/14/2019 10:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14338479 GiantGrit said:





Quote:





In comment 14338377 Ira said:





Quote:





Obviously Tate isn't as good as Beckham, but Zeitler is better than Brown and we're probably somewhat stronger at safety. So, all in all, we're about the same, talent wise, as we were in December. But we're in better cap shape over the long hall and we have a couple of extra picks.



Keeping Beckham and Vernon and signing Collins to an expensive deal would have left us in a very weak financial position for the future. Now, we have a talent level similar to what we would have had if we played this the way everyone expected. DG is navigating free agency very intelligently. It makes me wonder how so many idiots in the media don't see this.







I think people are ignoring some of the common traits these guys possess. Markus Golden is a phenomenal teammate, a guy with a relentless work ethic. Tore his ACL and talked about it making him work even harder. Golden Tate is another lunch pail guy. Straight up grinder.



They are going for players they deem fits for the culture they desire. I know the culture word triggers people around here, i'm not trying to piss people off...but thats the very common trait i see through the draft and free agency.



The Giants are going for that non flashy but highly effective style of play. In some ways similar to the Patriots. Some call it boring - it can be. When done right, its beautiful. Solid fundamentals and wearing teams down over a game.



Key phrase - when done right.







This stuff matters. There's going to be a ton of pushback on this shit because of Stewart and the Captain America strategy Reese came out of nowhere with a few years ago - but the culture does matter.



Talent will win you many football games - but structure is key.



Agreed Arc In comment 14338486 arcarsenal said:Agreed Arc

He sure looked like he'd lost a step or two last year yatqb : 3/14/2019 10:38 pm : link compared to before the injury. Hopefully he continues to improve from the ACL.

Bettcher NYFootballGiants : 12:44 am : link knows how to use the talent he's given. This is a guy he's worked with before who had a breakout season in his scheme. Great signing.