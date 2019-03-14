Giants sign Markus Golden

Ian Rapoport
Verified account @RapSheet
2m2 minutes ago
Source: AZCardinals pass-rusher Markus Golden is signing a 1-year deal with the #Giants.
Can't have to many Goldens
Pro football rumors says he is signing with the cards
curious as to why 1 year, i guess prove youre healthy type deal...also allows for young edge guys to step up and start next year if we dont want to resign
I still want Sweat though.
In comment 14338022
SJGiant said:
| Pro football rumors says he is signing with the cards
They took that article down
So the plan has a defense, too!
Add some pass rush and someone who plays well in their system!!!
I feel like I'm in the scene from The Wizard of OZ where the munchkins are celebrating the house landing atop the Wicked Witch of the East. Hope the price is right.
He was an awesome pass rusher when playing in a 3-4. Hopefully he can stay healthy.
but I like he's hoarding draft picks and signing good players.
I can see an extension, prrhaps during the season.
The term indicates he wasn’t getting great long term offers. So he’lll be hungry to have a big year and cash in. Good job DG.
In comment 14338040
Chris684 said:
This, twice!
his rookie year. If he can regain that form after his injury, he is an absolute impact guy. Great motor, great pass rusher in a 3-4
hopefully, terms are reasonable
In comment 14338025
David B. said:
Indeed, we have been showered with Goldens.
One of the secrets of the Pats' success is that their players are often hungry for the next contract. Other teams pay for the success that benefits that Pats, and they get the comp pick when the guy leaves.
In this CBA it's a good idea to keep the team as close to a year to year operation as possible.
He has 12 sacks in 2016 with Bettcher
In comment 14338066
Jints in Carolina said:
😂😂😂
But I do know we need DEs so welcome aboard.
How does this affect our comp pick status??!!!???!?
In comment 14338056
bc4life said:
He is only in his 40's... Lets bring him back!
Released or was he an UFA
|Key stat: Has notched 110 total pressures over his first two seasons in the league.
Not so much secret as continually overlooked, Golden has developed into a formidable edge defender, and has only been in the league for two years. He posted 53 total pressures in 2016, and upped his run stops to 41, the fourth-most of all edge defenders over the season. Golden graded well against the run and pass, and could have yet more untapped potential in year three.
this FO does? the emotional cycles on the site and the animosity has almost become unbearable. agree with signing of defensive Golden, wait to see about offensive Golden.
Hope to see a”kindler and gentler” bbi to say nothing of wiser.
In comment 14338079
Jolly Blue Giant said:
| How does this affect our comp pick status??!!!???!?
.
I'd assume it probably doesn't. Can't see him being too costly. Probably would cancel out BW Webb signing in Cincy.
Now get the RT and if possible a decent LB
In comment 14338088
plato said:
| this FO does? the emotional cycles on the site and the animosity has almost become unbearable. agree with signing of defensive Golden, wait to see about offensive Golden.
Hope to see a”kindler and gentler” bbi to say nothing of wiser.
👍
In comment 14338066
Jints in Carolina said:
Can t we all just get along 😄
"We are going to reunite with his former D Coordinator and get back to where we should be as one of the top pass rushers in the league."
In comment 14338048
Go Terps said:
| One of the secrets of the Pats' success is that their players are often hungry for the next contract. Other teams pay for the success that benefits that Pats, and they get the comp pick when the guy leaves.
In this CBA it's a good idea to keep the team as close to a year to year operation as possible.
Good point. Thanks for sharing the Belichick podcast bit the other day. Great listen.
In comment 14338093
Big Rick in FL said:
| In comment 14338079 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
How does this affect our comp pick status??!!!???!?
.
I'd assume it probably doesn't. Can't see him being too costly. Probably would cancel out BW Webb signing in Cincy.
If he was released, it doesn’t cost anything.
In comment 14338100
SJGiant said:
| In comment 14338093 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 14338079 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
How does this affect our comp pick status??!!!???!?
.
I'd assume it probably doesn't. Can't see him being too costly. Probably would cancel out BW Webb signing in Cincy.
If he was released, it doesn’t cost anything.
Eric put on the free agent page that he was a UFA. He will count in the compensation formula.
liked him link
- ( New Window
)
I would expect “45” to be the next signing
In comment 14338099
GiantGrit said:
| In comment 14338048 Go Terps said:
Quote:
One of the secrets of the Pats' success is that their players are often hungry for the next contract. Other teams pay for the success that benefits that Pats, and they get the comp pick when the guy leaves.
In this CBA it's a good idea to keep the team as close to a year to year operation as possible.
Good point. Thanks for sharing the Belichick podcast bit the other day. Great listen.
No sweat. The guy is a genius.
Every time I think about Belichick and how he runs the Patriots, I wonder if the best way to structure your roster is to have 53 players all on 1 year contracts each earning 1/53 of the salary cap. Winning in the NFL is about coaching, culture, and injury luck; once you get to the NFL level the talent is tight enough that 53 coachable guys will perform better than 53 more talented but less coachable guys.
The key is to have the coaching staff in place. I don't believe the Giants do right now.
In comment 14338047
santacruzom said:
| In comment 14338025 David B. said:
Quote:
A Golden day.
Indeed, we have been showered with Goldens.
Better than Golden Showers...
In comment 14338048
Go Terps said:
| One of the secrets of the Pats' success is that their players are often hungry for the next contract. Other teams pay for the success that benefits that Pats, and they get the comp pick when the guy leaves.
In this CBA it's a good idea to keep the team as close to a year to year operation as possible.
I could be wrong but I remember Phil Rizzuto saying players should be on one year contracts. He was talking about MLB but the logic is basically the same.
you go and make a signing like this.... and totally redeem yourself!
In comment 14338088
plato said:
| this FO does? the emotional cycles on the site and the animosity has almost become unbearable. agree with signing of defensive Golden, wait to see about offensive Golden.
Hope to see a”kindler and gentler” bbi to say nothing of wiser.
I don't think Markus Golden signifies that they have a plan.
In comment 14338155
RobCarpenter said:
| In comment 14338048 Go Terps said:
Quote:
One of the secrets of the Pats' success is that their players are often hungry for the next contract. Other teams pay for the success that benefits that Pats, and they get the comp pick when the guy leaves.
In this CBA it's a good idea to keep the team as close to a year to year operation as possible.
I could be wrong but I remember Phil Rizzuto saying players should be on one year contracts. He was talking about MLB but the logic is basically the same.
Actually it was charlie Finley, the infamous owner of the 70's A's.
Zeitler replaces Brown (++)
Tate replaces Beckham (--)
Golden replaces Vernon (=)
Peppers replaces Collins (=)
Bethea replaces Riley (+)
But to some extent the logic isn’t bad
First thing that we did this off season that I actually don't question. jtgiants said there was another defensive guy we're going after, right?
IMO as much hand-wringing as we do over specific picks being right or wrong, it seems their success depends much more on usage and individual development. I too am not sure if NYG has that in place, but then I'd say until TC won the SB most were as uncertain
It helps if that person has control of personnel or is in harmony with the FO. But consistently being able to get the most out of whatever you have thru usage and talent development you'd think is way more impactful than just draft or FA strategy both short & long term
All much easier said than done no matter the situation of course
In comment 14338192
Marty866b said:
| First thing that we did this off season that I actually don't question. jtgiants said there was another defensive guy we're going after, right?
Same. First move this offseason that doesn't completely suck. 2016 was his last really good year, though. Still, on a one year deal, I like it. He'll be motivated, and it's not like he's good enough to cost us anything.
I also liked the Zeitler trade.
But, he could help and he's a lot cheaper.
In comment 14338186
Ira said:
| Zeitler replaces Brown (++)
Tate replaces Beckham (--)
Golden replaces Vernon (=)
Peppers replaces Collins (=)
Bethea replaces Riley (+)
Also:
1st rd draft picks (+)
3rd rd picks (++) (assuming the LC comp pick comes through)
They are trying to replace talent as best they can while adding as many draft picks as they can. I think it's a pretty basic but solid strategy.
The harder part is going to be getting the draft picks right but thankfully that was 1 thing the new regime did well last year.
In comment 14338234
Brown Recluse said:
With Tate's signing they're likely priced out. Still think they go here pretty high in the draft.
also like Golden Tate, Zeitler acquisitions and hope we get Remmers. Would like all of this a hell of a lot more if OBJ were still on the team.
Why the delay bit he was one of the signings expected yesterday
In comment 14338232
Eric on Li said:
| In comment 14338186 Ira said:
Quote:
Zeitler replaces Brown (++)
Tate replaces Beckham (--)
Golden replaces Vernon (=)
Peppers replaces Collins (=)
Bethea replaces Riley (+)
Also:
1st rd draft picks (+)
3rd rd picks (++) (assuming the LC comp pick comes through)
They are trying to replace talent as best they can while adding as many draft picks as they can. I think it's a pretty basic but solid strategy.
The harder part is going to be getting the draft picks right but thankfully that was 1 thing the new regime did well last year.
Peppers replaces Collins (+)
And makes sense for what they are trying to accomplish! Sheez..
In comment 14338253
jtgiants said:
| Why the delay bit he was one of the signings expected yesterday
Medicals maybe?
Well:
Peppers is an upgrade over Collins
Golden should be an upgrade over Vernon
Nobody can replace OBJ on the field, but if we sign a tackle and and a corner I would say free agency was a success.
Skipping a great front 7 player (likely drop this year) at 6,17 or 37 to slightly reach for a medium quality tackle or simply decent or possibility at wr at those spots.
Even if such is, would be, a push ....any other year. Because of the likely hood of that sort of drop this draft. I.e. greats on D front 7 and the benefit of many such on a team.
Which (normal valued OT or wr) would not be an example of clear thinking in such a case.
Please don’t let him wear a # in the 40’s as an LB. Too much Uani Unga for me.
I haven’t read up on him but he’s a young productive pass rusher. Even with flaws those guys get paid. One year?
that he thinks he's come back to form and plans on getting some good money after proving it here this year.
In comment 14338302
djm said:
| I haven’t read up on him but he’s a young productive pass rusher. Even with flaws those guys get paid. One year?
Probably because off ACL prove it he makes all the way back
and lower production in 2018 possibly as related and/or due to a new scheme
he's had 2 down years, 1 injured, 1 in a new scheme. Now he goes back to his old scheme and if he puts up a healthy + productive season he'll likely get at least double the guaranteed money he would have gotten this year. Maybe triple.
Obviously Tate isn't as good as Beckham, but Zeitler is better than Brown and we're probably somewhat stronger at safety. So, all in all, we're about the same, talent wise, as we were in December. But we're in better cap shape over the long hall and we have a couple of extra picks.
Keeping Beckham and Vernon and signing Collins to an expensive deal would have left us in a very weak financial position for the future. Now, we have a talent level similar to what we would have had if we played this the way everyone expected. DG is navigating free agency very intelligently. It makes me wonder how so many idiots in the media don't see this.
In comment 14338377
Ira said:
| Obviously Tate isn't as good as Beckham, but Zeitler is better than Brown and we're probably somewhat stronger at safety. So, all in all, we're about the same, talent wise, as we were in December. But we're in better cap shape over the long hall and we have a couple of extra picks.
Keeping Beckham and Vernon and signing Collins to an expensive deal would have left us in a very weak financial position for the future. Now, we have a talent level similar to what we would have had if we played this the way everyone expected. DG is navigating free agency very intelligently. It makes me wonder how so many idiots in the media don't see this.
Same. To me the most odd thing is that for years there has been consensus they were delusional trying to compete and needed to rebuild. What do they think that looks like? Cutting old players does nothing to add talent. Getting more high draft picks does. And you don't usually get high draft picks for bad players, you have to give up good ones.
In comment 14338377
Ira said:
| Obviously Tate isn't as good as Beckham, but Zeitler is better than Brown and we're probably somewhat stronger at safety. So, all in all, we're about the same, talent wise, as we were in December. But we're in better cap shape over the long hall and we have a couple of extra picks.
Keeping Beckham and Vernon and signing Collins to an expensive deal would have left us in a very weak financial position for the future. Now, we have a talent level similar to what we would have had if we played this the way everyone expected. DG is navigating free agency very intelligently. It makes me wonder how so many idiots in the media don't see this.
+1
In comment 14338377
Ira said:
| Obviously Tate isn't as good as Beckham, but Zeitler is better than Brown and we're probably somewhat stronger at safety. So, all in all, we're about the same, talent wise, as we were in December. But we're in better cap shape over the long hall and we have a couple of extra picks.
Keeping Beckham and Vernon and signing Collins to an expensive deal would have left us in a very weak financial position for the future. Now, we have a talent level similar to what we would have had if we played this the way everyone expected. DG is navigating free agency very intelligently. It makes me wonder how so many idiots in the media don't see this.
Exactly right... And good reason to be excited about the draft... The pessimism on this site is truly beyond belief... Who needs enemies with friends like this!!
With Remmers and perhaps one more free agent on defense, the Giants will head into the draft with more promise than they have had in years. As stated elsewhere, the best players available in the draft are clearly on defense... I am confident Gettleman will ruthlessly stick to best player available drafting... If so, we will have our "Barkley" on defense (Allen, Gary, Sweat etc) and then add several additional immediate starters depending on how the chips fall.
There was no easy way to excise the lost decade of abysmal drafting and abominable management of talent... progress is painful...
just new energy, players playing to make a statement, and a very exciting draft to reshape us
In comment 14338285
idiotsavant said:
| Skipping a great front 7 player (likely drop this year) at 6,17 or 37 to slightly reach for a medium quality tackle or simply decent or possibility at wr at those spots....
He has only a 1 year deal. If he has a very good year, the Giants may not want to re-sign him for big bucks.
If they could snag a good EDGE guy, they will.
Looks like an A+ move.
The Beck's thing, I get it. Ok. Fine.
Safeties ..much improved so far. Good year to stockpile picks.
I'm still 100% on using first 3 or even first 4 picks on front 7 defenders. It's the market play.
Guards tend to play all offensive snaps.
That said, I could easily see us drafting front 3 even, first and second rounds, if the draft falls that way.
In comment 14338377
Ira said:
| Obviously Tate isn't as good as Beckham, but Zeitler is better than Brown and we're probably somewhat stronger at safety. So, all in all, we're about the same, talent wise, as we were in December. But we're in better cap shape over the long hall and we have a couple of extra picks.
Keeping Beckham and Vernon and signing Collins to an expensive deal would have left us in a very weak financial position for the future. Now, we have a talent level similar to what we would have had if we played this the way everyone expected. DG is navigating free agency very intelligently. It makes me wonder how so many idiots in the media don't see this.
I think people are ignoring some of the common traits these guys possess. Markus Golden is a phenomenal teammate, a guy with a relentless work ethic. Tore his ACL and talked about it making him work even harder. Golden Tate is another lunch pail guy. Straight up grinder.
They are going for players they deem fits for the culture they desire. I know the culture word triggers people around here, i'm not trying to piss people off...but thats the very common trait i see through the draft and free agency.
The Giants are going for that non flashy but highly effective style of play. In some ways similar to the Patriots. Some call it boring - it can be. When done right, its beautiful. Solid fundamentals and wearing teams down over a game.
Key phrase - when done right.
In comment 14338464
idiotsavant said:
| Looks like an A+ move.
The Beck's thing, I get it. Ok. Fine.
Safeties ..much improved so far. Good year to stockpile picks.
I'm still 100% on using first 3 or even first 4 picks on front 7 defenders. It's the market play.
remeber you have lorenzo carter to who the giants love..
front 7 of carter, hill, timlinson, wynn, golden, goodson and ogletree is young and hungry...
I would like to add Houston as a vet in the linebacker room
In comment 14338479
GiantGrit said:
| In comment 14338377 Ira said:
Quote:
Obviously Tate isn't as good as Beckham, but Zeitler is better than Brown and we're probably somewhat stronger at safety. So, all in all, we're about the same, talent wise, as we were in December. But we're in better cap shape over the long hall and we have a couple of extra picks.
Keeping Beckham and Vernon and signing Collins to an expensive deal would have left us in a very weak financial position for the future. Now, we have a talent level similar to what we would have had if we played this the way everyone expected. DG is navigating free agency very intelligently. It makes me wonder how so many idiots in the media don't see this.
I think people are ignoring some of the common traits these guys possess. Markus Golden is a phenomenal teammate, a guy with a relentless work ethic. Tore his ACL and talked about it making him work even harder. Golden Tate is another lunch pail guy. Straight up grinder.
They are going for players they deem fits for the culture they desire. I know the culture word triggers people around here, i'm not trying to piss people off...but thats the very common trait i see through the draft and free agency.
The Giants are going for that non flashy but highly effective style of play. In some ways similar to the Patriots. Some call it boring - it can be. When done right, its beautiful. Solid fundamentals and wearing teams down over a game.
Key phrase - when done right.
This stuff matters. There's going to be a ton of pushback on this shit because of Stewart and the Captain America strategy Reese came out of nowhere with a few years ago - but the culture does matter.
Talent will win you many football games - but structure is key.
signing. He has a lot of talent if he's recovered. He'll be eager to do well and become a FA next year. And if he leaves, we might get a comp pick in 2021.
..........Pick#6,Hill,Pick#37,
Carterolb, Pick#17, Ogletree, Wynnolb
Or
.....Pick#6,Hill,Tomlinson
Carter,#17,.........Ogletree,#37
Markus Golden's weight/40 time comps to Kerry Wynn.
In comment 14338545
idiotsavant said:
| Markus Golden's weight/40 time comps to Kerry Wynn.
Except Golden is shorter and more compact...
is healthy and plays 16 games, he is a total upgrade over Vernon.
In comment 14338486
arcarsenal said:
| In comment 14338479 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 14338377 Ira said:
Quote:
Obviously Tate isn't as good as Beckham, but Zeitler is better than Brown and we're probably somewhat stronger at safety. So, all in all, we're about the same, talent wise, as we were in December. But we're in better cap shape over the long hall and we have a couple of extra picks.
Keeping Beckham and Vernon and signing Collins to an expensive deal would have left us in a very weak financial position for the future. Now, we have a talent level similar to what we would have had if we played this the way everyone expected. DG is navigating free agency very intelligently. It makes me wonder how so many idiots in the media don't see this.
I think people are ignoring some of the common traits these guys possess. Markus Golden is a phenomenal teammate, a guy with a relentless work ethic. Tore his ACL and talked about it making him work even harder. Golden Tate is another lunch pail guy. Straight up grinder.
They are going for players they deem fits for the culture they desire. I know the culture word triggers people around here, i'm not trying to piss people off...but thats the very common trait i see through the draft and free agency.
The Giants are going for that non flashy but highly effective style of play. In some ways similar to the Patriots. Some call it boring - it can be. When done right, its beautiful. Solid fundamentals and wearing teams down over a game.
Key phrase - when done right.
This stuff matters. There's going to be a ton of pushback on this shit because of Stewart and the Captain America strategy Reese came out of nowhere with a few years ago - but the culture does matter.
Talent will win you many football games - but structure is key.
Agreed Arc
compared to before the injury. Hopefully he continues to improve from the ACL.
knows how to use the talent he's given. This is a guy he's worked with before who had a breakout season in his scheme. Great signing.
In comment 14338607
Dodge said:
| is healthy and plays 16 games, he is a total upgrade over Vernon.
I came here to talk about how this is the second move other than Zeitler that didn't totally make me hate my life as a Giants fan and then I read this and i'm right back there.
Vernon? You mean the guy that was 3rd in the league in pressures for the 2nd half of the year last year that the Browns decided they wanted to trade a pro bowl caliber player for and pay $15.5 million dollars this year. A guy with 2.5 sacks and 10 QB hits the last 2 years compared with Vernon's 13.5 and 33 QB hits?
Adding the caveat if he's healthy and plays 16 games he's an upgrade? A guy that has actually played less games than Vernon the last two years by 8. Vernon the guy that is constantly lambasted for being injury prone. Now Golden gets to play 16 games in this spectacular fantasy land that you live in? How many games does Vernon play in this world where Golden is the model of health and an upgrade?
Why does your fantasy stop at perfect health for Golden? Can't we just have Aaron Donald instead?