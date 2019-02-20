Here's where we stand jtgiants : 1:29 am 1. Well know on Remmers, one way or the other, by this afternoon.



2.were not do nb e on defense. Golden was a big get but we aren't done.



3. Have the Giants made there last trade? Hmmmm



4. I've said this for days. Giants honestly want to win. This year. There on a mission. They believe there better without Beckham then with him. Him not playing at the end of last season was truly the final straw but there's more the media doesn't know

Does a said trade address the future qb situation? eli4life : 1:36 am : link And will the antics causing the obj trade be made public?

If no on Remmers Giantimistic : 1:37 am : link -Is there a plan C?

-Houston?

-left to trade, Shepard, Jenkins, Engram. Can’t thing of anyone else who would have value to another team.







RE: If no on Remmers Giantimistic : 1:38 am : link

Quote: -Is there a plan C?

-Houston?

-left to trade, Shepard, Jenkins, Engram. Can’t thing of anyone else who would have value to another team.







Is the trade players or draft picks? In comment 14338754 Giantimistic said:Is the trade players or draft picks?

Can't say on jtgiants : 1:39 am : link Trade. I can say, in terms of Beckham, these things always get out. As for QB. Whatever they do Eli is the QB this year

RE: Can't say on RobCarpenter : 1:42 am : link

Quote: Trade. I can say, in terms of Beckham, these things always get out. As for QB. Whatever they do Eli is the QB this year



Can you say what the chances are of them trading both #17 and #6 to move up, vs trading another player for picks? In comment 14338758 jtgiants said:Can you say what the chances are of them trading both #17 and #6 to move up, vs trading another player for picks?

I'm sorry I appreciate the inside info and i'm honestly not trying to NoGainDayne : 1:42 am : link be rude but can you explain to me why someone that has had 2.5 sacks the last two years is being classified as a big get?



He's had 1 good year out of 4.

Crap RobCarpenter : 1:43 am : link You already answered my question, sorry

Goldens a good jtgiants : 1:44 am : link Player who did GREAT under Bettcher. He tore his cal and then came back and team was playing 4-3. He wasn't a system fit. You watch. He'll be real good this season

I hope you're right SHO'NUFF : 1:50 am : link jt, about all of it.

I'd think that if Remmers is a no Phil in LA : 1:51 am : link they'd just wait till the draft and grab a tackle who can plug right in. It's a better tackle year than last year, where we got a great guard.

Any specific thoughts on Tate? Did he get the $ Williams passed on? Eric on Li : 1:52 am : link I assume shurmur has some visions of thelen/diggs.

Yeah I hope you are right too NoGainDayne : 1:54 am : link and thanks for the info.



Do you have any sense of the Giants internal systems for calculating something like expected win probability adjustments as it relates to adding or subtracting players?

Jt sliding in when most are asleep Canton : 2:14 am : link I like it batman.

Has anyone found the jet equivalent on other football team’s boards Giantimistic : 2:19 am : link I tried to search some cardinal boards with no luck, but I have to imagine that we are not the only site getting this type of inside scoop.



This is all 10 times better than the reporters scoops.

If the moves from today/yesterday Dave in Hoboken : 2:22 am : link are considered the bigger moves, that's pretty disappointing. Nowhere near enough to win this year, even with the rookies we'll draft.

JT, just want to say thanks for all the info montanagiant : 2:23 am : link Appreciate it greatly.

Dave jtgiants : 2:27 am : link They don't believe that. They think the offense is fine. They want a RT though. They think the defense is a work in progress but getting there. They also expect huge help from draft

#3 is both moronic and delusional. shockeyisthebest8056 : 2:56 am : link - Are they not aware of the QBs available in next year's draft?

- Are they not aware they scored more points in Beckham's last 4 games than they did in the last 4 games without him?

- The two teams that needed the games last year when we didn't have Beckham held Saquon Barkley to 74 yards rushing on 35 carries. The Giants embarrassed themselves against the Titans and couldn't beat a Dallas team sitting many stars.

- What makes them think they were better? That they almost beat the Colts?



Just completely fucking delusional. What are they trying to prove? These motherfuckers really don't want Tua or Herbert. I guess we'll be looking at Eli forever.

Thanks for the info anyway jt. shockeyisthebest8056 : 2:56 am : link I just find it enough to pull my hair out.

Markus Golden is a player.. prdave73 : 3:03 am : link



Now the Tate signing is something I don't get, but who knows.. I'm hoping the Giants do fortify the Oline before the draft so they don't have to spend a 1st rd pick on one and focus either on a Edge rusher, or a QB. Personally I would love somehow getting Josh Allen to pair up with Golden & Carter. You can never have enough pass rushers! Giants need to go back to what made them successful back then, good Oline and great pass rushers.. Or go QB's with the 1st pick and pass rusher with the 2nd pick. If your rebuilding, get a QB now to groom under Eli.



I just get this strange feeling the Giants are trying to completely change the culture here now. I feel like they are in some way trying to maybe imitate what the Patriots have been doing for awhile now? That's don't go crazy and overspend on players, and try to get blue collar players that just want to win. Team first type of players. It only makes sense when you give up on several players including a generational type player in Odell?! Who really knows what they are trying to accomplish right now, but that's my theory on this mess. I could be wrong?

- ( If he is healthy, dude can be a beast. Click the link below and you can see what type of person & player he is.Now the Tate signing is something I don't get, but who knows.. I'm hoping the Giants do fortify the Oline before the draft so they don't have to spend a 1st rd pick on one and focus either on a Edge rusher, or a QB. Personally I would love somehow getting Josh Allen to pair up with Golden & Carter. You can never have enough pass rushers! Giants need to go back to what made them successful back then, good Oline and great pass rushers.. Or go QB's with the 1st pick and pass rusher with the 2nd pick. If your rebuilding, get a QB now to groom under Eli.I just get this strange feeling the Giants are trying to completely change the culture here now. I feel like they are in some way trying to maybe imitate what the Patriots have been doing for awhile now? That's don't go crazy and overspend on players, and try to get blue collar players that just want to win. Team first type of players. It only makes sense when you give up on several players including a generational type player in Odell?! Who really knows what they are trying to accomplish right now, but that's my theory on this mess. I could be wrong? Link - ( New Window

jt - is the next target on defense another BlueLou'sBack : 3:04 am : link edge player with some pass rush skills and still young?

Shockey jtgiants : 3:07 am : link Yyou can disagree but Giants are of different mindset. Also the offensive line is much improved. Zeitler isn't good.....hes an all pro. Also the offense did very well without Beckham to end the year. On that your wrong. Either way they belie c.f. e they can contend for playoffs this year

Thanks jt Matt in SGS : 3:10 am : link As always. I still think based on what’s going on the Giants are drafting a QB by possibly trading up for one or trading for Rosen, but even if they get Rosen, they will sit him for Eli. And if they don’t like Haskins at 6, I have to think Murray is in play. We will see! (And this is no asshat info on my side, just reading into what I’m seeing)

RE: jt - is the next target on defense another BlueLou'sBack : 3:17 am : link

Quote: edge player with some pass rush skills and still young?



Or a run plugger type - that I can more easily see, as they might think they can pick up a younger Snacks Harrison type with less mileage on his wheels.



And thanks for all the insider tips. Keeps the day hopping. In comment 14338788 BlueLou'sBack said:Or a run plugger type - that I can more easily see, as they might think they can pick up a younger Snacks Harrison type with less mileage on his wheels.And thanks for all the insider tips. Keeps the day hopping.

Matt jtgiants : 3:21 am : link You could be right but I don't see it that way.

RE: Matt Matt in SGS : 3:27 am : link

Quote: You could be right but I don't see it that way.



Thanks JT! I really hope the plan isn’t Daniel Jones at 17. Please no ;) In comment 14338792 jtgiants said:Thanks JT! I really hope the plan isn’t Daniel Jones at 17. Please no ;)

Defense is awful KWALL2 : 3:34 am : link Unless they hit HRs in the draft on D, they have no shot. No pass rush. We can’t cover. How does this add up to winning now?



You can’t name a weaker talent pool on defense in the NFL..

RE: Shockey shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:43 am : link

Quote: Yyou can disagree but Giants are of different mindset. Also the offensive line is much improved. Zeitler isn't good.....hes an all pro. Also the offense did very well without Beckham to end the year. On that your wrong. Either way they belie c.f. e they can contend for playoffs this year



Someone put it really well in a different thread... it's as if the Giants are on an all-out mission to have the 10th pick in the 2020 draft.



jt... When do they plan on getting a QB? I didn't criticize them for not drafting Darnold and I really don't even want to draft a QB this year. But the 2020 draft is going to be loaded with prospects. Are they just assuming they can trade their way up? In comment 14338789 jtgiants said:Someone put it really well in a different thread... it's as if the Giants are on an all-out mission to have the 10th pick in the 2020 draft.jt... When do they plan on getting a QB? I didn't criticize them for not drafting Darnold and I really don't even want to draft a QB this year. But the 2020 draft is going to be loaded with prospects. Are they just assuming they can trade their way up?

Basicallly everything hitdog42 : 3:58 am : link Is about Eli and restoring the perception of him in 2019



What can we trade? Draft picks George from PA : 4:13 am : link Move back with Cinn.....so they can get in range for Haskins



Another Ogletree type trade.....a couple of late round picks. I would say, follow the recent FA signing....that usually creates availability.

RE: Basicallly everything SHO'NUFF : 4:43 am : link

Quote: Is about Eli and restoring the perception of him in 2019



I like it. They owe him that much. In comment 14338796 hitdog42 said:I like it. They owe him that much.

Giantimistic: Dalvin Tomlinson might be worth more to a 4-3 team. Big Blue Blogger : 5:02 am : link Quote: Left to trade: Shepard, Jenkins, Engram. Can’t thing of anyone else who would have value to another team. System fit seems to be an important consideration for Bettcher. Tomlinson isn't a natural nose tackle. I kind of assumed he would join Hill and McIntosh in the 5-tech rotation this year, with Edwards/Mauro/Wynn likely gone, and move inside in four-man fronts. (A real replacement for Harrison at NT is needed anyway, via FA or draft.) But maybe Tomlinson is stuck between positions in this defense, in which case he could be trade bait.



While it would be weird for a team with so little defensive talent to deal a player with Tomlinson's skills, it wouldn't be a shock in the context of the other moves. Giantimistic said:System fit seems to be an important consideration for Bettcher. Tomlinson isn't a natural nose tackle. I kind of assumed he would join Hill and McIntosh in the 5-tech rotation this year, with Edwards/Mauro/Wynn likely gone, and move inside in four-man fronts. (A real replacement for Harrison at NT is needed anyway, via FA or draft.) But maybe Tomlinson is stuck between positions in this defense, in which case he could be trade bait.While it would be weird for a team with so little defensive talent to deal a player with Tomlinson's skills, it wouldn't be a shock in the context of the other moves.

I most want to know if Dankbeerman : 5:07 am : link they traded OBJ to get another 1st rd pick this year because they have plans that required 2 picks, or because they decided ro trade him and got the beat deal out there.

RE: Basicallly everything UberAlias : 5:10 am : link

Quote: Is about Eli and restoring the perception of him in 2019 God, I hope not. I love Eli but they can’t be hostage to the guy for Christ sakes. Long past time to move on. In comment 14338796 hitdog42 said:God, I hope not. I love Eli but they can’t be hostage to the guy for Christ sakes. Long past time to move on.

jt, Brown Recluse : 5:10 am : link You said theres a lot of stuff with Odell thr media doesnt know sbout. can you confirm Anita Marks comments about Odell telling Shurmur “f*ck you” during the Eagles game? Ive talked to other media members on thr beat and theyve never heard of this. I just find it steange that it hasnt been reported anywhere else.

RE: Basicallly everything hitdog42 : 5:11 am : link

Quote: Is about Eli and restoring the perception of him in 2019



And after a year of being pissed off about this angle- in particular the last week- it’s time to let it go .... embrace the improved OL- hope Eli goes out in better light- and still hope they address the qb succession in some capacity this year.

The hurdle is so low to be better for the team and for Eli- it shouldn’t be hard for upside surprise In comment 14338796 hitdog42 said:And after a year of being pissed off about this angle- in particular the last week- it’s time to let it go .... embrace the improved OL- hope Eli goes out in better light- and still hope they address the qb succession in some capacity this year.The hurdle is so low to be better for the team and for Eli- it shouldn’t be hard for upside surprise

If the team improves UberAlias : 5:13 am : link You need to get the 2020 QBs out of your head. We won’t be in range and Odell was last big chip to make a move in draft.

RE: Basically everything Big Blue Blogger : 5:13 am : link Quote: Is about Eli and restoring the perception of him in 2019 SHO'NUFF said: Quote: I like it. They owe him that much.

Owe? Around Week 12 of the 2019 season, Eli Manning's career earnings will surpass his brother's, making him the highest-paid player in the history of football. If Eli restores his Hall of Fame credentials in 2019, that will be a nice fringe benefit of a successful rebuild. But his image and legacy should not be a consideration, let alone a major one.



jtgiants: Thank you for the ongoing flow of information. hitdog42 said:SHO'NUFF said:Owe? Around Week 12 of the 2019 season, Eli Manning's career earnings will surpass his brother's, making him the highest-paid player in the history of football. If Eli restores his Hall of Fame credentials in 2019, that will be a nice fringe benefit of a successful rebuild. But his image and legacy should not be a consideration, let alone a major one.jtgiants: Thank you for the ongoing flow of information.

Hard to embrace stupidity hitdog UberAlias : 5:15 am : link .

RE: RE: Basicallly everything hitdog42 : 5:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 14338796 hitdog42 said:





Quote:





Is about Eli and restoring the perception of him in 2019



God, I hope not. I love Eli but they can’t be hostage to the guy for Christ sakes. Long past time to move on.



You have seen zero player leaks- only front office ones- no comments from Eli post trade, and the team gave money to a vet wr and trade for a vet OL-

The positive is the cap is set up for the future and we have a lot of picks - which is what I will hang my hat on- along with peppers In comment 14338807 UberAlias said:You have seen zero player leaks- only front office ones- no comments from Eli post trade, and the team gave money to a vet wr and trade for a vet OL-The positive is the cap is set up for the future and we have a lot of picks - which is what I will hang my hat on- along with peppers

RE: Basicallly everything Saos1n : 5:17 am : link

Quote: Is about Eli and restoring the perception of him in 2019



That’s really going to be on Eli to change that perception. I hope he can, but I have my doubts. This isn’t about missing open receivers running free or getting happy feet in the pocket, although those are big issues. This is about leading a team of men on the field. He hasn’t shown that in quite some time. Maybe that was part of the thinking on Beckham’s trade. Hard to be the alpha in such a quiet way with Odell on the team. Odell was Alpha. Now he’s a Brown. In comment 14338796 hitdog42 said:That’s really going to be on Eli to change that perception. I hope he can, but I have my doubts. This isn’t about missing open receivers running free or getting happy feet in the pocket, although those are big issues. This is about leading a team of men on the field. He hasn’t shown that in quite some time. Maybe that was part of the thinking on Beckham’s trade. Hard to be the alpha in such a quiet way with Odell on the team. Odell was Alpha. Now he’s a Brown.

RE: Hard to embrace stupidity hitdog hitdog42 : 5:18 am : link

Quote: .



I guess I should phrase it differently- the shit is out of my control so I’ll stop whining about it - keep my opinion but not let it piss me off In comment 14338813 UberAlias said:I guess I should phrase it differently- the shit is out of my control so I’ll stop whining about it - keep my opinion but not let it piss me off

We traded away a guy who couldn't stay on the field Doomster : 5:21 am : link and acquired one with an injury...the more things change, the more they stay the same...



As for Golden Tate, he did nothing nothing against us in the second Eagle game.....against our secondary?



Another head scratcher acquisition by DG....he is not going to make you forget OBj.....he is Shepard, but older.....



It does make you wonder what direction this team is headed in....

Thanks for the info. Makes sense UberAlias : 5:22 am : link But when the QB is an after thought in your rebuild plan in a QB driven leave, its hard to get on board with the thinking. And KL was a draft pick pissed away. Half measures don’t work.

Hitdog UberAlias : 5:23 am : link Good advice. I should try the same.

JT thank you Allen in CNJ : 5:26 am : link Can you just clarify #2? It’s early I can’t figure out what you mean there!



And Golden is a player as is Peppers, and Tate will be a 1b if you will for the first time in his career and he should flourish here.



Also any updates on Hogan?

Btw jt hitdog42 : 5:26 am : link Thx for the nuggets this year

Great stuff guys UberAlias : 5:29 am : link Thanks for sharing.

RE: RE: RE: Basicallly everything Diver_Down : 5:52 am : link

Quote: In comment 14338807 UberAlias said:





Quote:





In comment 14338796 hitdog42 said:





Quote:





Is about Eli and restoring the perception of him in 2019



God, I hope not. I love Eli but they can’t be hostage to the guy for Christ sakes. Long past time to move on.







You have seen zero player leaks- only front office ones- no comments from Eli post trade, and the team gave money to a vet wr and trade for a vet OL-

The positive is the cap is set up for the future and we have a lot of picks - which is what I will hang my hat on- along with peppers



So you are saying that you aren't going to retire from asshattery as you mentioned the other day? You and Peppers are gearing up for the draft? In comment 14338814 hitdog42 said:So you are saying that you aren't going to retire from asshattery as you mentioned the other day? You and Peppers are gearing up for the draft?

RE: Basicallly everything The_Boss : 5:53 am : link

Quote: Is about Eli and restoring the perception of him in 2019



It sure seems like it. If this whole thing blows up on them and they don’t come close to the playoffs (like I believe will hsppen), this regime has to be shown the door. In comment 14338796 hitdog42 said:It sure seems like it. If this whole thing blows up on them and they don’t come close to the playoffs (like I believe will hsppen), this regime has to be shown the door.

Archie Manning made a phone call to Mara UberAlias : 5:57 am : link When he heard about the benching. The trajectory took a big turn on that day and has remained on a different path since.

RE: We traded away a guy who couldn't stay on the field Diver_Down : 5:58 am : link

Quote:



As for Golden Tate,...

he is Shepard, but older.....







I truncated your response for the likely answer to JT's #3 item re: trades aren't done. Shep is on the last year of his contract. If there is no intention of signing him to an extension, then they might as well get something in return. Next year with over $100M in cap space to spend, any acquisitions will negate any players that leave for comp pick considerations. In comment 14338818 Doomster said:I truncated your response for the likely answer to JT's #3 item re: trades aren't done. Shep is on the last year of his contract. If there is no intention of signing him to an extension, then they might as well get something in return. Next year with over $100M in cap space to spend, any acquisitions will negate any players that leave for comp pick considerations.

jtgiants Saos1n : 5:59 am : link I’m gonna guess Clay Matthews or Justin Houston

Still retired diver hitdog42 : 6:01 am : link Early retirement

RE: Still retired diver Diver_Down : 6:06 am : link

Quote: Early retirement



Appreciate all the info that you have shared over the years. In comment 14338837 hitdog42 said:Appreciate all the info that you have shared over the years.

RE: JT, just want to say thanks for all the info Diver_Down : 6:08 am : link

Quote: Appreciate it greatly.



Thanks, JT. We all appreciate the information. In comment 14338781 montanagiant said:Thanks, JT. We all appreciate the information.

JT thank you for the info. Watson : 6:23 am : link .

RE: Shockey GFAN52 : 6:57 am : link

Quote: Yyou can disagree but Giants are of different mindset. Also the offensive line is much improved. Zeitler isn't good.....hes an all pro. Also the offense did very well without Beckham to end the year. On that your wrong. Either way they belie c.f. e they can contend for playoffs this year



So if they finish say 8-8, or 9-7 and make the playoffs, they've also killed their chances for a shot at a 2020 QB. They need to get a young franchise QB this year then. In comment 14338789 jtgiants said:So if they finish say 8-8, or 9-7 and make the playoffs, they've also killed their chances for a shot at a 2020 QB. They need to get a young franchise QB this year then.

jt YANKEE28 : 7:05 am : link Chances of seeing Kerry Wynn and Josh Mauro returning to Big Blue?

As always, huge Thank You Mike from Ohio : 7:08 am : link To jtgiants and hitdog for all of the information this year and in year’s past. This is great stuff and is much appreciated!



Having said that, I certainly hope Mara and DG are ready for the derision if they have a press conference and talk about competing for the playoffs this year. Outside of the Giants offices I don’t think anyone believes that is likely. This was a bad roster last year and is arguably worse now, with the exception of adding a quality player to the Oline.



It seems they are gambling a lot on getting significant impacts from rookies and a career resurgence of a declining QB.

RE: We traded away a guy who couldn't stay on the field BillT : 7:14 am : link

Quote:



As for Golden Tate, he did nothing nothing against us in the second Eagle game.....against our secondary?





You have to love this logic. Tate has multiple 90+ catch, 1000+ yard seasons but it’s what he did against us in the second Eagles game that defines his talent. Can’t make this stuff up. In comment 14338818 Doomster said:You have to love this logic. Tate has multiple 90+ catch, 1000+ yard seasons but it’s what he did against us in the second Eagles game that defines his talent. Can’t make this stuff up.

And here’s what people seem to be missing about the Eli thing BillT : 7:19 am : link He’s the only QB we have! And almost no matter what he will be the best QB on the team next year. It’s not that hard to understand.

RE: And here’s what people seem to be missing about the Eli thing UberAlias : 7:29 am : link

Quote: He’s the only QB we have! And almost no matter what he will be the best QB on the team next year. It’s not that hard to understand. There is a draft coming up, BTW. In comment 14338895 BillT said:There is a draft coming up, BTW.

Oh... bw in dc : 7:30 am : link I firmly believe this organization is delusional enough to plan for #4.



And more proof, despite attempts to spin otherwise by those who believe in the competency of Jints Central, they really are all-in on Eli.



There is NO rational reason to bring him back if you factor in age, production, skill erosion, and cap commitment. You have to bend and twist reality to support this idiocy.







RE: We don't owe Eli anything Mike from Ohio : 7:39 am : link

Quote: .



I really hope that the idea of redeeming Eli’s reputation is just a spin on the decision to keep him. If they are really letting nostalgia and a players reputation guide their team building (which I don’t doubt), they don’t belong in the NFL.



Can you imagine the reaction if at the draft press conference they announced that they are trying to redeem Eli’s reputation? In comment 14338887 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:I really hope that the idea of redeeming Eli’s reputation is just a spin on the decision to keep him. If they are really letting nostalgia and a players reputation guide their team building (which I don’t doubt), they don’t belong in the NFL.Can you imagine the reaction if at the draft press conference they announced that they are trying to redeem Eli’s reputation?

I think we can all agree that it's time to look for Eli's replacement. Tim in Eternal Blue : 7:42 am : link That being said. He was top 10 in yards with 4300 and 66% pass completions.



If he hadnt had multiple games without a TD at the beginning of the season we would be talking about last year as one of his best statistical seasons.



Don't get it twisted... 2nd year in PS offense and now with a WR that doesn't drop the ball... I agree with JT that the offense will be fine this year.



That defense though. Woof. Bring on the draft.

So far I’m good with what DG has done ... Spider56 : 7:43 am : link Still to go ... sign a FA RT and load up on best available D players in the draft. ... but ... what’s the thinking on the heir to Eli?

Personally I hope it’s Rosen for a 3rd but what’s the most probable direction ?

RE: Oh... Big Rick in FL : 7:45 am : link

Quote: I firmly believe this organization is delusional enough to plan for #4.



And more proof, despite attempts to spin otherwise by those who believe in the competency of Jints Central, they really are all-in on Eli.



There is NO rational reason to bring him back if you factor in age, production, skill erosion, and cap commitment. You have to bend and twist reality to support this idiocy.







I wanted Eli gone last year, but there are plenty of reasons to bring him back. First there aren't any better options out there. At least when you factor in the contracts. Yes I think Foles is better right now, but it was going to take a much much bigger commitment to keep Foles. They want a mentor for a young QB. Not many better then Eli in teaching a guy how to be an NFL QB. Eli's cap hit isn't preventing the team from making moves. So why not just stick with him for a year let him mentor a young QB and let him finish his career as a Giant. He's won us two SBs and is the best QB in franchise history. He deserves that. In comment 14338914 bw in dc said:I wanted Eli gone last year, but there are plenty of reasons to bring him back. First there aren't any better options out there. At least when you factor in the contracts. Yes I think Foles is better right now, but it was going to take a much much bigger commitment to keep Foles. They want a mentor for a young QB. Not many better then Eli in teaching a guy how to be an NFL QB. Eli's cap hit isn't preventing the team from making moves. So why not just stick with him for a year let him mentor a young QB and let him finish his career as a Giant. He's won us two SBs and is the best QB in franchise history. He deserves that.

Thanks again JT! OBJRoyal : 8:02 am : link The updates and rumors are much appreciated. Keeps me checking my phone all day!!

RE: RE: And here’s what people seem to be missing about the Eli thing BillT : 8:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 14338895 BillT said:





Quote:





He’s the only QB we have! And almost no matter what he will be the best QB on the team next year. It’s not that hard to understand.



There is a draft coming up, BTW.

Yes, there is and I hope they get a QB at #6 or higher in that draft and Eli will still be the best QB on the team. In comment 14338910 UberAlias said:Yes, there is and I hope they get a QB at #6 or higher in that draft and Eli will still be the best QB on the team.

RE: Shockey Justlurking : 8:10 am : link

Quote: Yyou can disagree but Giants are of different mindset. Also the offensive line is much improved. Zeitler isn't good.....hes an all pro. Also the offense did very well without Beckham to end the year. On that your wrong. Either way they belie c.f. e they can contend for playoffs this year



This is straight up delusional and extremely frightening if the front office thinks this. Holy lack of self awareness. This defense is embarrassingly bad right now, the QB is shot, the line is still a question mark, they lack outside receivers and the coach hasn’t proved anything.



The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over again and expecting different results. In comment 14338789 jtgiants said:This is straight up delusional and extremely frightening if the front office thinks this. Holy lack of self awareness. This defense is embarrassingly bad right now, the QB is shot, the line is still a question mark, they lack outside receivers and the coach hasn’t proved anything.The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over again and expecting different results.

RE: Basicallly everything Justlurking : 8:11 am : link

Quote: Is about Eli and restoring the perception of him in 2019



And to win enough games (6) that they ensure they can’t draft his replacement In comment 14338796 hitdog42 said:And to win enough games (6) that they ensure they can’t draft his replacement

RE: RE: Oh... bw in dc : 8:15 am : link

Quote:



I wanted Eli gone last year, but there are plenty of reasons to bring him back. First there aren't any better options out there. At least when you factor in the contracts. Yes I think Foles is better right now, but it was going to take a much much bigger commitment to keep Foles. They want a mentor for a young QB. Not many better then Eli in teaching a guy how to be an NFL QB. Eli's cap hit isn't preventing the team from making moves. So why not just stick with him for a year let him mentor a young QB and let him finish his career as a Giant. He's won us two SBs and is the best QB in franchise history. He deserves that.



Just a few counters here...



There are many options. Unfortunately, people make the mistake thinking the option has to perform better than Eli to be acceptable. That’s flawed. The purpose is to get into the transition to get the most important thing for a new QB - experience. It’s critical.



Saving $17M+ in cap seems material to me.



I don’t understand why it’s presumed Eli would be this great mentor. The QB coach is paid to be the real mentor. He teaches everything- preparation, strategy, fundamentals, techniques, etc. Ask Steve Young if he learned more from Montana or Holmgren.



As soon as you use terms like “Eli deserves it” you become the exact type of fan Mara targets to buy-in. In comment 14338962 Big Rick in FL said:Just a few counters here...There are many options. Unfortunately, people make the mistake thinking the option has to perform better than Eli to be acceptable. That’s flawed. The purpose is to get into the transition to get the most important thing for a new QB - experience. It’s critical.Saving $17M+ in cap seems material to me.I don’t understand why it’s presumed Eli would be this great mentor. The QB coach is paid to be the real mentor. He teaches everything- preparation, strategy, fundamentals, techniques, etc. Ask Steve Young if he learned more from Montana or Holmgren.As soon as you use terms like “Eli deserves it” you become the exact type of fan Mara targets to buy-in.

RE: RE: RE: And here’s what people seem to be missing about the Eli thing UberAlias : 8:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 14338910 UberAlias said:





Quote:





In comment 14338895 BillT said:





Quote:





He’s the only QB we have! And almost no matter what he will be the best QB on the team next year. It’s not that hard to understand.



There is a draft coming up, BTW.





Yes, there is and I hope they get a QB at #6 or higher in that draft and Eli will still be the best QB on the team. No issues for me with Eli starting. Provided there’s urgency to land his successor and no half assed measures. In comment 14339010 BillT said:No issues for me with Eli starting. Provided there’s urgency to land his successor and no half assed measures.

RE: RE: RE: Oh... Big Rick in FL : 8:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 14338962 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:









I wanted Eli gone last year, but there are plenty of reasons to bring him back. First there aren't any better options out there. At least when you factor in the contracts. Yes I think Foles is better right now, but it was going to take a much much bigger commitment to keep Foles. They want a mentor for a young QB. Not many better then Eli in teaching a guy how to be an NFL QB. Eli's cap hit isn't preventing the team from making moves. So why not just stick with him for a year let him mentor a young QB and let him finish his career as a Giant. He's won us two SBs and is the best QB in franchise history. He deserves that.







Just a few counters here...



There are many options. Unfortunately, people make the mistake thinking the option has to perform better than Eli to be acceptable. That’s flawed. The purpose is to get into the transition to get the most important thing for a new QB - experience. It’s critical.



Saving $17M+ in cap seems material to me.



I don’t understand why it’s presumed Eli would be this great mentor. The QB coach is paid to be the real mentor. He teaches everything- preparation, strategy, fundamentals, techniques, etc. Ask Steve Young if he learned more from Montana or Holmgren.



As soon as you use terms like “Eli deserves it” you become the exact type of fan Mara targets to buy-in.



Many options yet you don't state a single one. Whose a better option?



Go ask 100s of former or current NFL players and see who taught them how to be a better pro both on and off the field. I have. Majority will say teammates help the most.

In comment 14339033 bw in dc said:Many options yet you don't state a single one. Whose a better option?Go ask 100s of former or current NFL players and see who taught them how to be a better pro both on and off the field. I have. Majority will say teammates help the most.

RE: Few BlueLou'sBack : 8:42 am : link

Quote: pieces on D that could be needle movers:



Darby, Berry, Houston, Barrett, Ansah.



I would add Danny Shelton to that list; a true run stuffing nose tackle, a good young replacement for Harrison. Less a name, more a player. In comment 14338883 Jon in NYC said:I would add Danny Shelton to that list; a true run stuffing nose tackle, a good young replacement for Harrison. Less a name, more a player.

I'm fine with the team trying to win this year EXCEPT mikeinbloomfield : 8:47 am : link if its at the expense of getting a replacement for Eli. Choosing the QB is the hardest and most important thing in football. If you can't figure out how to do it when you've got all these assets now, when do you do it?



Let's pretend that Gettleman is right and the things he is doing improve the team. What QB is going to be available at 10 or 11 next year? Or does that when the real rebuild start?

A couple of things jtgiants : 8:54 am : link 1. Beckham on more than one occasion told Shurmer to duck off. Shurmer was his biggest ally. He caused his own problem there.



2. The Giants are bringing Eli back. Always were and promised him they would do all they can to win. Also don't think Eli lost sleep over losing Beckham. Trust me on that. Privately Beckham blamed his injuries and the losing on Eli. The Giants told Beckham he never plays and causes distractions. Also the biggest game of hos life. Eli was great and Beckham sucked. His act and demands wore thin. On top of the issues that haven't even been reported



3. Beckham's attitude infiltrated teammates. Those guys should rent. Not buy. Hint. Hint

RE: A couple of things arcarsenal : 8:57 am : link

Quote: 1. Beckham on more than one occasion told Shurmer to duck off. Shurmer was his biggest ally. He caused his own problem there.



2. The Giants are bringing Eli back. Always were and promised him they would do all they can to win. Also don't think Eli lost sleep over losing Beckham. Trust me on that. Privately Beckham blamed his injuries and the losing on Eli. The Giants told Beckham he never plays and causes distractions. Also the biggest game of hos life. Eli was great and Beckham sucked. His act and demands wore thin. On top of the issues that haven't even been reported



3. Beckham's attitude infiltrated teammates. Those guys should rent. Not buy. Hint. Hint



Was nice knowing you, Sterling! In comment 14339144 jtgiants said:Was nice knowing you, Sterling!

jt you are a breath of fresh air... Chris684 : 8:57 am : link Goodbye Shep!





Also... Chris684 : 8:59 am : link I think we can finally put the Beckham was "no trouble" and a "good teammate" to bed once and for all.

RE: A couple of things Mike from Ohio : 9:01 am : link

Quote: 1. Beckham on more than one occasion told Shurmer to duck off. Shurmer was his biggest ally. He caused his own problem there.



2. The Giants are bringing Eli back. Always were and promised him they would do all they can to win. Also don't think Eli lost sleep over losing Beckham. Trust me on that. Privately Beckham blamed his injuries and the losing on Eli. The Giants told Beckham he never plays and causes distractions. Also the biggest game of hos life. Eli was great and Beckham sucked. His act and demands wore thin. On top of the issues that haven't even been reported



3. Beckham's attitude infiltrated teammates. Those guys should rent. Not buy. Hint. Hint



Thanks again, jt!



I know you probably won’t (or can’t) confirm, but #3 screams “Sterling Shepard” to me. At times he looked like mini-Odell on the bench. In comment 14339144 jtgiants said:Thanks again, jt!I know you probably won’t (or can’t) confirm, but #3 screams “Sterling Shepard” to me. At times he looked like mini-Odell on the bench.

RE: A couple of things Eli Wilson : 9:01 am : link

Quote: 1. Beckham on more than one occasion told Shurmer to duck off. Shurmer was his biggest ally. He caused his own problem there.



2. The Giants are bringing Eli back. Always were and promised him they would do all they can to win. Also don't think Eli lost sleep over losing Beckham. Trust me on that. Privately Beckham blamed his injuries and the losing on Eli. The Giants told Beckham he never plays and causes distractions. Also the biggest game of hos life. Eli was great and Beckham sucked. His act and demands wore thin. On top of the issues that haven't even been reported



3. Beckham's attitude infiltrated teammates. Those guys should rent. Not buy. Hint. Hint



Damn, now that is some information right there. In comment 14339144 jtgiants said:Damn, now that is some information right there.

Is 'duck off' the same as SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:02 am : link F off?

What could we get for SS? dep026 : 9:02 am : link 1 year left. Better blocker than WR.



3rd and a 5th?

RE: Basicallly everything BlueHurricane : 9:04 am : link

Quote: Is about Eli and restoring the perception of him in 2019



As it should be. The guy is viewed as trash. Played behind a completely dysfunctional offensive line for half the season and was battered. THE GUY CAN PLAY!! Nobody is screaming for Rivers or Big Ben to retire due to age. Give him time and he will pick you apart. In comment 14338796 hitdog42 said:As it should be. The guy is viewed as trash. Played behind a completely dysfunctional offensive line for half the season and was battered. THE GUY CAN PLAY!! Nobody is screaming for Rivers or Big Ben to retire due to age. Give him time and he will pick you apart.

RE: Also... Mike from Ohio : 9:04 am : link

Quote: I think we can finally put the Beckham was "no trouble" and a "good teammate" to bed once and for all.



Not surprised you missed this one also. The question never was “Is Beckham a diva?” The questions were “Did his negative impact outweigh his production on the field?” And “Were these distractions to teammates or simply Mara?” None of those questions have been put to bed. In comment 14339158 Chris684 said:Not surprised you missed this one also. The question never was “Is Beckham a diva?” The questions were “Did his negative impact outweigh his production on the field?” And “Were these distractions to teammates or simply Mara?” None of those questions have been put to bed.

RE: What could we get for SS? figgy2989 : 9:05 am : link

Quote: 1 year left. Better blocker than WR.



3rd and a 5th?



How many more mid round draft picks do we need this year? If they are going to trade him, go for the 2020 picks.



I guess with the Tate signing, SS is definitely expendable. Still need someone on the outside. In comment 14339168 dep026 said:How many more mid round draft picks do we need this year? If they are going to trade him, go for the 2020 picks.I guess with the Tate signing, SS is definitely expendable. Still need someone on the outside.

RE: A couple of things Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:06 am : : 9:06 am : link

Quote: 1. Beckham on more than one occasion told Shurmer to duck off. Shurmer was his biggest ally. He caused his own problem there.



2. The Giants are bringing Eli back. Always were and promised him they would do all they can to win. Also don't think Eli lost sleep over losing Beckham. Trust me on that. Privately Beckham blamed his injuries and the losing on Eli. The Giants told Beckham he never plays and causes distractions. Also the biggest game of hos life. Eli was great and Beckham sucked. His act and demands wore thin. On top of the issues that haven't even been reported



3. Beckham's attitude infiltrated teammates. Those guys should rent. Not buy. Hint. Hint



Re: #3, which makes the Golden Tate signing make even more sense. In comment 14339144 jtgiants said:Re: #3, which makes the Golden Tate signing make even more sense.

Mike you're just mad dude Chris684 : 9:06 am : link get over it.

JT... with a good morning jolt KingBlue : 9:06 am : link ...stronger than my coffee this morning. So looks like Shep is history and related to why Golden Tate was signed to play the slot.



I am intrigued by:



On top of the issues that haven't even been reported.

RE: A couple of things Lambuth_Special : 9:07 am : link

Quote:

2. The Giants are bringing Eli back. Always were and promised him they would do all they can to win.



Might as well make him player-GM at this point. In comment 14339144 jtgiants said:Might as well make him player-GM at this point.

thanks jt Matt in SGS : 9:07 am : link



As for Shepard, I think the Tate signing made him expendable and the Giants aren't going to break the bank on him as a free agent.



Since getting another draft pick for him doesn't make much sense with 12 picks already, I'm thinking the Giants go to the Cardinals and offer Shepard and a 4th for Rosen. That way if they aren't going to go up for Murray, I still don't like any of the other QBs in this draft and they are pretty much the same risk/potential as Rosen. In this scenario, you keep all your high picks to fill in the roster with a huge infusion of talent.



also, why were you up throughout the night? My excuse was my dog had to go out and I made the mistake of looking at BBI at 3 AM and saw the thread and couldn't fall back asleep until 4:30 ;)As for Shepard, I think the Tate signing made him expendable and the Giants aren't going to break the bank on him as a free agent.Since getting another draft pick for him doesn't make much sense with 12 picks already, I'm thinking the Giants go to the Cardinals and offer Shepard and a 4th for Rosen. That way if they aren't going to go up for Murray, I still don't like any of the other QBs in this draft and they are pretty much the same risk/potential as Rosen. In this scenario, you keep all your high picks to fill in the roster with a huge infusion of talent.

RE: I'm fine with the team trying to win this year EXCEPT WillVAB : 9:10 am : link

Quote: if its at the expense of getting a replacement for Eli. Choosing the QB is the hardest and most important thing in football. If you can't figure out how to do it when you've got all these assets now, when do you do it?



Let's pretend that Gettleman is right and the things he is doing improve the team. What QB is going to be available at 10 or 11 next year? Or does that when the real rebuild start?



2 of the top 3 picks this year will absolutely not be taking a QB. The same situation will probably happen next year. Would anyone be surprised if the bills or jets are drafting top 3? Arizona again? Odds are one or multiple teams will be in a position to draft one of the QBs and have no interest to do so — just like the Colts last year.



The Giants will either lose enough to draft their guy or win and give up what it takes to get the QB. In comment 14339130 mikeinbloomfield said:2 of the top 3 picks this year will absolutely not be taking a QB. The same situation will probably happen next year. Would anyone be surprised if the bills or jets are drafting top 3? Arizona again? Odds are one or multiple teams will be in a position to draft one of the QBs and have no interest to do so — just like the Colts last year.The Giants will either lose enough to draft their guy or win and give up what it takes to get the QB.

Trade him to Cleveland so they can be like peas and carrots again BlueHurricane : 9:10 am : link

RE: thanks jt Lambuth_Special : 9:11 am : link

Quote: Since getting another draft pick for him doesn't make much sense with 12 picks already, I'm thinking the Giants go to the Cardinals and offer Shepard and a 4th for Rosen. That way if they aren't going to go up for Murray, I still don't like any of the other QBs in this draft and they are pretty much the same risk/potential as Rosen. In this scenario, you keep all your high picks to fill in the roster with a huge infusion of talent.



Unfortunately, jtgiants seems to be saying the team won't be getting any QB this offseason. Not Haskins, not Murray, not Rosen. If their plan is to win, at even 8-8 they are likely out of the running for Fromm or Tua, so probably no QB in 2020 either. In comment 14339185 Matt in SGS said:Unfortunately, jtgiants seems to be saying the team won't be getting any QB this offseason. Not Haskins, not Murray, not Rosen. If their plan is to win, at even 8-8 they are likely out of the running for Fromm or Tua, so probably no QB in 2020 either.

Lambuth_Special Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:13 am : : 9:13 am : link That's not what he said.



He simply said Eli will be the starter.

Where does jtgiants rank in the Chris684 : 9:13 am : link Hall of Asshats?



I say he should be the introductory member.



Most asshats I remember havent been this talkative, forthcoming and definitely not this accurate.





Beckham blaming Eli for their losing UberAlias : 9:16 am : link Is not a good sign. I know many here will dismiss, but the guys was with him in the locker room, in the huddle, and at the end of his passes. The former WR has similar take as the former coach. Eli’s been a constant throughout the losing and to this point the blame has been placed everywhere but.

Matt jtgiants : 9:16 am : link For some reason I couldn't sleep. Not sure why I was up to be honest

RE: Where does jtgiants rank in the Jim Bur(n)t : 9:17 am : link

Quote: Hall of Asshats?



I say he should be the introductory member.



Most asshats I remember havent been this talkative, forthcoming and definitely not this accurate.





Agreed - Not once did I fetch my Capt Crunch decoder ring! Awesome & good for my heart. In comment 14339200 Chris684 said:Agreed - Not once did I fetch my Capt Crunch decoder ring! Awesome & good for my heart.

RE: RE: thanks jt Big Rick in FL : 9:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339185 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





Since getting another draft pick for him doesn't make much sense with 12 picks already, I'm thinking the Giants go to the Cardinals and offer Shepard and a 4th for Rosen. That way if they aren't going to go up for Murray, I still don't like any of the other QBs in this draft and they are pretty much the same risk/potential as Rosen. In this scenario, you keep all your high picks to fill in the roster with a huge infusion of talent.







Unfortunately, jtgiants seems to be saying the team won't be getting any QB this offseason. Not Haskins, not Murray, not Rosen. If their plan is to win, at even 8-8 they are likely out of the running for Fromm or Tua, so probably no QB in 2020 either.



I don't think he's said that. He just said Eli is the starter this year. In comment 14339194 Lambuth_Special said:I don't think he's said that. He just said Eli is the starter this year.

RE: Lambuth_Special Lambuth_Special : 9:17 am : link

Quote: That's not what he said.



He simply said Eli will be the starter.



Eric, this was his 3:21 a.m. response to Matt's post speculating that they'll either take a QB at 6, trade up for Murray, or trade for Rosen:



Quote: You could be right but I don't see it that way. . In comment 14339198 Eric from BBI said:Eric, this was his 3:21 a.m. response to Matt's post speculating that they'll either take a QB at 6, trade up for Murray, or trade for Rosen:

RE: Matt Big Rick in FL : 9:18 am : link

Quote: For some reason I couldn't sleep. Not sure why I was up to be honest



On the trade you mentioned. Are the Giants trying to aquire more draft picks or are they trying to acquire players? Thanks In comment 14339203 jtgiants said:On the trade you mentioned. Are the Giants trying to aquire more draft picks or are they trying to acquire players? Thanks

RE: Lambuth_Special BillT : 9:19 am : link

Quote: That's not what he said.



He simply said Eli will be the starter.

Thanks Eric. The conclusions being drawn here are off the charts. I think all of this makes it more likely that they are trying to get a QB (at 6 or higher) this year. In comment 14339198 Eric from BBI said:Thanks Eric. The conclusions being drawn here are off the charts. I think all of this makes it more likely that they are trying to get a QB (at 6 or higher) this year.

And since he's been on the money Lambuth_Special : 9:19 am : link I'm inclined to trust his word.



I guess they still could pick a QB at 17 or in the 2nd, but that doesn't jive with DG's stated philosophy.

Dizamm jt, dropping bombs - love it! Jim in Forest Hills : 9:19 am : link Thanks for the info



Definitely disagree with the team is ready to win now, but let's see how the draft unfolds.



The Beckham stuff - culture matters people! Especially in the ultimate team sport.

One thing Jon in NYC : 9:19 am : link about a Shep trade, Gettleman seems to really like player for player deals. Wouldn't surprise me if they went offense for defense here.

RE: Beckham blaming Eli for their losing dep026 : 9:20 am : link

Quote: Is not a good sign. I know many here will dismiss, but the guys was with him in the locker room, in the huddle, and at the end of his passes. The former WR has similar take as the former coach. Eli’s been a constant throughout the losing and to this point the blame has been placed everywhere but.



This is such a copout. Defending Beckham at this point is wrong IMO. We knew how much of a distraction he was before the trade, and with all the ino JTGiants has provided - it really seems like OBJ is a pure ass, plain and simple.



This whole constant of losing is just bad on fans part. Are we saying he hasnt been a constant? We were 25-34 with him in the lineup. Is that not a constnat? Have we had a top tier run game or defense in the last 7-8 years?



The constant has been the team has been terrible on many levels. And yes the QB hasnt been playing near the best in the league - but what group or positions have for us? Sure Beckham has played awesome. But who else? 1 year of barkley? 1 year of Collins? Who else? In comment 14339201 UberAlias said:This is such a copout. Defending Beckham at this point is wrong IMO. We knew how much of a distraction he was before the trade, and with all the ino JTGiants has provided - it really seems like OBJ is a pure ass, plain and simple.This whole constant of losing is just bad on fans part. Are we saying he hasnt been a constant? We were 25-34 with him in the lineup. Is that not a constnat? Have we had a top tier run game or defense in the last 7-8 years?The constant has been the team has been terrible on many levels. And yes the QB hasnt been playing near the best in the league - but what group or positions have for us? Sure Beckham has played awesome. But who else? 1 year of barkley? 1 year of Collins? Who else?

great stuff from jt bigbluehoya : 9:20 am : link Can't say I love the "we can win right now" approach for this particular group, but c'est la vie.



Tate signing makes a world more sense with the color that Shepard could be the next one out the door.

RE: A couple of things Brown Recluse : 9:20 am : link

Quote: 1. Beckham on more than one occasion told Shurmer to duck off. Shurmer was his biggest ally. He caused his own problem there.



2. The Giants are bringing Eli back. Always were and promised him they would do all they can to win. Also don't think Eli lost sleep over losing Beckham. Trust me on that. Privately Beckham blamed his injuries and the losing on Eli. The Giants told Beckham he never plays and causes distractions. Also the biggest game of hos life. Eli was great and Beckham sucked. His act and demands wore thin. On top of the issues that haven't even been reported



3. Beckham's attitude infiltrated teammates. Those guys should rent. Not buy. Hint. Hint



Shepard is next. For everyone wondering why they signed another slot reciever, there's your answer. In comment 14339144 jtgiants said:Shepard is next. For everyone wondering why they signed another slot reciever, there's your answer.

RE: A couple of things Thegratefulhead : 9:21 am : link

Quote: 1. Beckham on more than one occasion told Shurmer to duck off. Shurmer was his biggest ally. He caused his own problem there.



2. The Giants are bringing Eli back. Always were and promised him they would do all they can to win. Also don't think Eli lost sleep over losing Beckham. Trust me on that. Privately Beckham blamed his injuries and the losing on Eli. The Giants told Beckham he never plays and causes distractions. Also the biggest game of hos life. Eli was great and Beckham sucked. His act and demands wore thin. On top of the issues that haven't even been reported



3. Beckham's attitude infiltrated teammates. Those guys should rent. Not buy. Hint. Hint this all makes complete sense to me and it's what I said immediately in thread where everyone's freaking out when was traded. Of course there was more that we don't know. You don't trade Hall of Fame caliber receiver without reason. Knowing all this makes me certain DG did well. If we let it go longer we were going to get a new Antonio Brown return. I think that's an absolute fact. I have been staunchly Eli is done and we need a new QB. I still desperately would like another QB on the roster. I really appreciate all the info you're giving us even though this known as what we want to hear. In comment 14339144 jtgiants said:this all makes complete sense to me and it's what I said immediately in thread where everyone's freaking out when was traded. Of course there was more that we don't know. You don't trade Hall of Fame caliber receiver without reason. Knowing all this makes me certain DG did well. If we let it go longer we were going to get a new Antonio Brown return. I think that's an absolute fact. I have been staunchly Eli is done and we need a new QB. I still desperately would like another QB on the roster. I really appreciate all the info you're giving us even though this known as what we want to hear.

RE: Matt Giantimistic : 9:22 am : link

Quote: For some reason I couldn't sleep. Not sure why I was up to be honest



You have not helped with our sleep or work productivity, but I am good with that. Keep it coming! In comment 14339203 jtgiants said:You have not helped with our sleep or work productivity, but I am good with that. Keep it coming!

Who is defending him? UberAlias : 9:22 am : link The comments were made in private, not public. It’s his opinion. He may be an ass, but does that mean his opinion is unqualified?

RE: RE: thanks jt jvm52106 : 9:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339185 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





Since getting another draft pick for him doesn't make much sense with 12 picks already, I'm thinking the Giants go to the Cardinals and offer Shepard and a 4th for Rosen. That way if they aren't going to go up for Murray, I still don't like any of the other QBs in this draft and they are pretty much the same risk/potential as Rosen. In this scenario, you keep all your high picks to fill in the roster with a huge infusion of talent.







Unfortunately, jtgiants seems to be saying the team won't be getting any QB this offseason. Not Haskins, not Murray, not Rosen. If their plan is to win, at even 8-8 they are likely out of the running for Fromm or Tua, so probably no QB in 2020 either.



Reading is fundamental. He never said the Giants wouldn't geta QB, just that Eli is the starter. I now actually am firmly in Eli's corner. Give him one last shot without the BS, some solid players at WR (solid, smart, team guys) and let Barkley be your superstar.. In comment 14339194 Lambuth_Special said:Reading is fundamental. He never said the Giants wouldn't geta QB, just that Eli is the starter. I now actually am firmly in Eli's corner. Give him one last shot without the BS, some solid players at WR (solid, smart, team guys) and let Barkley be your superstar..

Thanks JT for thegreat insights BBelle21 : 9:23 am : link Not sure why some fans are so bitter about the Giants seriously gearing up to win with Eli. I don’t think this is about nostalgia. I think it’s about reality. If you have a QB like Eli, you hang onto him and go for SBs for as long as his mind is right and his arm can make all the throws. Which he can btw despite all the nonsense that’s out thrown out there.



What is the harm of going for it this year while strengthening the Oline, defense and rebuilding the culture? The next young QB benefit from all this.

Anyone want to take a guess figgy2989 : 9:24 am : link On what the over/under will be for view and post count for this thread?





wasn't the plan last year to rebulid and compete? PerpetualNervousness : 9:24 am : link We jettisoned a talented but troubled player, we traded for an veteran all pro, we signed one of Bettcher’s former players who supposedly thrived under his system, we paid big free agent dollars to shore up the OL, we brought in a whole bunch of lower tier FA veterans to improve the locker room culture etc etc. So this year, we’re really going to compete by getting rid of even more talented players but bringing in more 2nd tier vets? Why are we supposed to believe the free agent signings this year will be better than the Rileys, Barwins, Omamehs and Stewarts of last season? Those acquisitions weren’t made by the ghost of Jerry Reese, they were made by Gettelman and the current Giants pro personnel department. So far, they've actually managed to make the team older. I want to see them building a long-term winning team, not making moves because they made a promise to Eli or because Gettleman is doubling down on last year's mess to prove he's the smartest guy in the room.

RE: RE: Matt Jim Bur(n)t : 9:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339203 jtgiants said:





Quote:





For some reason I couldn't sleep. Not sure why I was up to be honest



















On the trade you mentioned. Are the Giants trying to aquire more draft picks or are they trying to acquire players? Thanks



Has to be for players... If DG is shipping out our 2 starting WR's, SOMEONE has to run routes!! lol.. And this isnt a sure fire WR draft (my opinion) In comment 14339209 Big Rick in FL said:Has to be for players... If DG is shipping out our 2 starting WR's, SOMEONE has to run routes!! lol.. And this isnt a sure fire WR draft (my opinion)

RE: wasn't the plan last year to rebulid and compete? Brown Recluse : 9:25 am : link

Quote: We jettisoned a talented but troubled player, we traded for an veteran all pro, we signed one of Bettcher’s former players who supposedly thrived under his system, we paid big free agent dollars to shore up the OL, we brought in a whole bunch of lower tier FA veterans to improve the locker room culture etc etc. So this year, we’re really going to compete by getting rid of even more talented players but bringing in more 2nd tier vets? Why are we supposed to believe the free agent signings this year will be better than the Rileys, Barwins, Omamehs and Stewarts of last season? Those acquisitions weren’t made by the ghost of Jerry Reese, they were made by Gettelman and the current Giants pro personnel department. So far, they've actually managed to make the team older. I want to see them building a long-term winning team, not making moves because they made a promise to Eli or because Gettleman is doubling down on last year's mess to prove he's the smartest guy in the room.



Stop looking at things through a vaccuum and understand they are fluid. In comment 14339232 PerpetualNervousness said:Stop looking at things through a vaccuum and understand they are fluid.

Pure Speculation jvm52106 : 9:27 am : link but, if the Giants wanted to make a BIG trade, Shepard and some picks to Jax for Jaylen Ramsey.. Why you ask, one Ramsey kind of wearing his welcome out in Jax and two, he is dating Golden Tate's sister and they just had a baby. He was actively trying to get Jax to sign him so family could be together.



Pat Kirwin spoke about this at length Tuesday and Wednesday on Sirius.

RE: Who is defending him? dep026 : 9:28 am : link

Quote: The comments were made in private, not public. It’s his opinion. He may be an ass, but does that mean his opinion is unqualified?



Ok. In comment 14339227 UberAlias said:Ok.

Jt I believe they can win too Pan-handler : 9:28 am : link I am on board with what they are doing.



OBJ....4 years of alot of flash but it didnt translate to winning.



We saw what the team did without him with just a passable OL the last 3 of 4 games...27,40 and 35 points. New identity with Barkley.



Remmers will be a nice additional peace if he decides to join us.

RE: RE: thanks jt Matt in SGS : 9:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339185 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





Since getting another draft pick for him doesn't make much sense with 12 picks already, I'm thinking the Giants go to the Cardinals and offer Shepard and a 4th for Rosen. That way if they aren't going to go up for Murray, I still don't like any of the other QBs in this draft and they are pretty much the same risk/potential as Rosen. In this scenario, you keep all your high picks to fill in the roster with a huge infusion of talent.







Unfortunately, jtgiants seems to be saying the team won't be getting any QB this offseason. Not Haskins, not Murray, not Rosen. If their plan is to win, at even 8-8 they are likely out of the running for Fromm or Tua, so probably no QB in 2020 either.



Jt can clarify, but I"m taking what he said that "no matter what, Eli is the QB" to mean, even if they get a QB in the draft or trade, Eli is starting. To me, I think it's understood if it's a rookie coming in. Rosen is the one which you'd need a qualifier because he already has started in the league, so even if he's here, he's sitting behind Eli. I listened to the Giants Insider podcast on the way into work today and they were saying that Gettleman liked Rosen last year.



Also, if you go back to my long thread yesterday about Murray, I think the Giants are going to get a QB this draft because otherwise they will be walking right into that QB hell that Gettleman said (ie- a team wins 7,8,9 games and are too far back to empty the farm to trade up to get a top QB). The Giants are picking 6. They are right in that range right now.



If the Giants don't see Haskins as good enough to get at 6 (which I believe jt said), I see a handful of possibilities



1) Use their draft picks to trade up high to get Murray in picks 1-3, since he will never get past the Raiders at 4

2) Pick a defensive player at 6 and watch what happens with Haskins/Lock and Jones (barf, I don't want him). If they keep sliding and are in striking distance, they trade their 17 and other draft picks to move up a few spots to snag one of them.

3) Trade for Rosen (assuming Murray is the pick for Arizona).



The Giants simply cannot come out of this draft without a QB. It's all there for them. They have the picks to move up to get him in the first round. Eli is still the starter so you have the "KC Model" in place. And even the Giants realize they need to find his replacement, even if they are trying to send him out a winner on a competitive team.

In comment 14339194 Lambuth_Special said:Jt can clarify, but I"m taking what he said that "no matter what, Eli is the QB" to mean, even if they get a QB in the draft or trade, Eli is starting. To me, I think it's understood if it's a rookie coming in. Rosen is the one which you'd need a qualifier because he already has started in the league, so even if he's here, he's sitting behind Eli. I listened to the Giants Insider podcast on the way into work today and they were saying that Gettleman liked Rosen last year.Also, if you go back to my long thread yesterday about Murray, I think the Giants are going to get a QB this draft because otherwise they will be walking right into that QB hell that Gettleman said (ie- a team wins 7,8,9 games and are too far back to empty the farm to trade up to get a top QB). The Giants are picking 6. They are right in that range right now.If the Giants don't see Haskins as good enough to get at 6 (which I believe jt said), I see a handful of possibilities1) Use their draft picks to trade up high to get Murray in picks 1-3, since he will never get past the Raiders at 42) Pick a defensive player at 6 and watch what happens with Haskins/Lock and Jones (barf, I don't want him). If they keep sliding and are in striking distance, they trade their 17 and other draft picks to move up a few spots to snag one of them.3) Trade for Rosen (assuming Murray is the pick for Arizona).The Giants simply cannot come out of this draft without a QB. It's all there for them. They have the picks to move up to get him in the first round. Eli is still the starter so you have the "KC Model" in place. And even the Giants realize they need to find his replacement, even if they are trying to send him out a winner on a competitive team.

RE: Pure Speculation Jon in NYC : 9:28 am : link

Quote: but, if the Giants wanted to make a BIG trade, Shepard and some picks to Jax for Jaylen Ramsey.. Why you ask, one Ramsey kind of wearing his welcome out in Jax and two, he is dating Golden Tate's sister and they just had a baby. He was actively trying to get Jax to sign him so family could be together.



Pat Kirwin spoke about this at length Tuesday and Wednesday on Sirius.



Ramsey may be more of a headache than he's worth. In comment 14339237 jvm52106 said:Ramsey may be more of a headache than he's worth.

RE: Thanks JT for thegreat insights Jim Bur(n)t : 9:29 am : link

Quote: Not sure why some fans are so bitter about the Giants seriously gearing up to win with Eli. I don’t think this is about nostalgia. I think it’s about reality. If you have a QB like Eli, you hang onto him and go for SBs for as long as his mind is right and his arm can make all the throws. Which he can btw despite all the nonsense that’s out thrown out there.



What is the harm of going for it this year while strengthening the Oline, defense and rebuilding the culture? The next young QB benefit from all this.



I have been admittingly very critical of Eli, in that he no longer sees the field & locks into his 1st read... If new WR's who run the intended/good routes & make the adjustments that Eli is reading... I will GLADLY eat my hat. In comment 14339230 BBelle21 said:I have been admittingly very critical of Eli, in that he no longer sees the field & locks into his 1st read... If new WR's who run the intended/good routes & make the adjustments that Eli is reading... I will GLADLY eat my hat.

I dunno.. Chris684 : 9:30 am : link I have a hard time imagining the Giants, after what they just went through with Beckham, would choose to bring in Ramsey and deal with him yapping and calling out every player in the league on a weekly basis.





RE: Basicallly everything bw in dc : 9:30 am : link

Quote: Is about Eli and restoring the perception of him in 2019



I totally agree.



And that is totally absurd.



Where is Fat-Mara in Charlotte, btw, to address this? In comment 14338796 hitdog42 said:I totally agree.And that is totally absurd.Where is Fat-Mara in Charlotte, btw, to address this?

Agreed, Jon. yatqb : 9:31 am : link That's not the culture they want to achieve.

. arcarsenal : 9:31 am : link Jalen Ramsey is an annoying asshole. I don't want him.

Lambuth fkap : 9:31 am : link I saw the same thing.



A lot of this is like Nostradamus - you can make the hint fit the narrative you want. Things can change even if an asshat could come right out and beat us over the head with info, but there were some very good clues (and a few jumps to conclusion regarding the clues).

RE: wasn't the plan last year to rebulid and compete? Pan-handler : 9:32 am : link

Quote: We jettisoned a talented but troubled player, we traded for an veteran all pro, we signed one of Bettcher’s former players who supposedly thrived under his system, we paid big free agent dollars to shore up the OL, we brought in a whole bunch of lower tier FA veterans to improve the locker room culture etc etc. So this year, we’re really going to compete by getting rid of even more talented players but bringing in more 2nd tier vets? Why are we supposed to believe the free agent signings this year will be better than the Rileys, Barwins, Omamehs and Stewarts of last season? Those acquisitions weren’t made by the ghost of Jerry Reese, they were made by Gettelman and the current Giants pro personnel department. So far, they've actually managed to make the team older. I want to see them building a long-term winning team, not making moves because they made a promise to Eli or because Gettleman is doubling down on last year's mess to prove he's the smartest guy in the room.



The OL was much more a project than could be fixed in one fell swoop. We hoped the changes we made were enough but they werent. An immobile QB like Eli will not look good if he is getting bigtime pressure through the A gaps (few QBs for that matter would look too good either) In comment 14339232 PerpetualNervousness said:The OL was much more a project than could be fixed in one fell swoop. We hoped the changes we made were enough but they werent. An immobile QB like Eli will not look good if he is getting bigtime pressure through the A gaps (few QBs for that matter would look too good either)

RE: I dunno.. Jim Bur(n)t : 9:33 am : link

Quote: I have a hard time imagining the Giants, after what they just went through with Beckham, would choose to bring in Ramsey and deal with him yapping and calling out every player in the league on a weekly basis.





Ramsey is cut from the same Douche Cloth as OBJ.. No thx In comment 14339254 Chris684 said:Ramsey is cut from the same Douche Cloth as OBJ.. No thx

jtgiants thanks for the info NYG27 : 9:34 am : link On your #3 point, the trade. Would this occur around the NFL Draft or is a trade likely to occur over the next week or so?

RE: RE: RE: thanks jt Lambuth_Special : 9:35 am : link

Quote: Unfortunately, jtgiants seems to be saying the team won't be getting any QB this offseason. Not Haskins, not Murray, not Rosen. If their plan is to win, at even 8-8 they are likely out of the running for Fromm or Tua, so probably no QB in 2020 either.



Jt can clarify, but I"m taking what he said that "no matter what, Eli is the QB" to mean, even if they get a QB in the draft or trade, Eli is starting. To me, I think it's understood if it's a rookie coming in. Rosen is the one which you'd need a qualifier because he already has started in the league, so even if he's here, he's sitting behind Eli. I listened to the Giants Insider podcast on the way into work today and they were saying that Gettleman liked Rosen last year.



I see what you mean, thanks for the clarification.



Overall, I've liked DG's moves this offseason, I just would be pretty concerned if they didn't make a play for QB even if they were to sit behind Eli. In comment 14339243 Matt in SGS said:I see what you mean, thanks for the clarification.Overall, I've liked DG's moves this offseason, I just would be pretty concerned if they didn't make a play for QB even if they were to sit behind Eli.

RE: Can't say on Pan-handler : 9:36 am : link

Quote: Trade. I can say, in terms of Beckham, these things always get out. As for QB. Whatever they do Eli is the QB this year



Just guessing but I think 2nd CB is probably the next highest priority. Need a vet alongside JJ. Like when we picked up Sam Madison to complement Webster and Ross as a rookie was our 3rd CB In comment 14338758 jtgiants said:Just guessing but I think 2nd CB is probably the next highest priority. Need a vet alongside JJ. Like when we picked up Sam Madison to complement Webster and Ross as a rookie was our 3rd CB

the hint at a Shepard trade is very interesting Eric on Li : 9:36 am : link I think he'd have to improve a lot to justify becoming a core piece going forward so it may make sense to cash in now. He's also had his fair share of injuries, so if they can swap him in a similar way as they did Vernon, that could make sense. Someone like Chris Hogan could very well replace his production. And with all the picks they have drafting someone like Renfrow in round 4/5 seems like an easy decision.

On Eli jtgiants : 9:36 am : link To be clear. I never said they wouldn't get another QB. What i have told you is as long as the Giants are mathmatically alive in a playoff race Eli will be the starter. Again. They want to win this year. Anyone they bring in will sit.

People around here ryanmkeane : 9:36 am : link refuse to accept the literal fact that Eli will have $0.00 dollars against the cap next year. If we cut him this year...who gives a shit. We will still have to pay him decent coin, and he's probably a better option than a rookie playing right away anyway.

RE: RE: RE: thanks jt BillT : 9:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339194 Lambuth_Special said:





Quote:





In comment 14339185 Matt in SGS said:







The Giants simply cannot come out of this draft without a QB. It's all there for them. They have the picks to move up to get him in the first round. Eli is still the starter so you have the "KC Model" in place. And even the Giants realize they need to find his replacement, even if they are trying to send him out a winner on a competitive team.

This is what seems most obvious about what the Giants are doing and comments by DG. "Waiting until next year" is a fantasy not a plan. I don't know who they like or don't but they can't come away without a QB when picking in the top 6 two years in a row. In comment 14339243 Matt in SGS said:This is what seems most obvious about what the Giants are doing and comments by DG. "Waiting until next year" is a fantasy not a plan. I don't know who they like or don't but they can't come away without a QB when picking in the top 6 two years in a row.

RE: Lets not forget the big trade rumor 5BowlsSoon : 9:38 am : link

Quote: Trading for Rosen



I think the Arizona coach will convince the GM to get Miller so the GM will makes some calls to see what he can get for Rosen first. If he can get a number one pick either this year or next I think he makes the trade. So, do the Giants want to trade our number 17 to get Rosen? Ideally it would be better to trade our 35 pick but I think other teams will do better....like Washington or Miami. Not sure about Cincinnati. In comment 14338799 George from PA said:I think the Arizona coach will convince the GM to get Miller so the GM will makes some calls to see what he can get for Rosen first. If he can get a number one pick either this year or next I think he makes the trade. So, do the Giants want to trade our number 17 to get Rosen? Ideally it would be better to trade our 35 pick but I think other teams will do better....like Washington or Miami. Not sure about Cincinnati.

RE: On Eli BillT : 9:39 am : link

Quote: To be clear. I never said they wouldn't get another QB. What i have told you is as long as the Giants are mathmatically alive in a playoff race Eli will be the starter. Again. They want to win this year. Anyone they bring in will sit.

Thank you for that clarification and everything else. You're the best. In comment 14339280 jtgiants said:Thank you for that clarification and everything else. You're the best.

RE: On Eli Big Rick in FL : 9:39 am : link

Quote: To be clear. I never said they wouldn't get another QB. What i have told you is as long as the Giants are mathmatically alive in a playoff race Eli will be the starter. Again. They want to win this year. Anyone they bring in will sit.



This is good news for the people wanting to draft a QB. Jt flat out said multiple times last year we weren't taking a QB high. In comment 14339280 jtgiants said:This is good news for the people wanting to draft a QB. Jt flat out said multiple times last year we weren't taking a QB high.

RE: On Eli Lambuth_Special : 9:39 am : link

Quote: To be clear. I never said they wouldn't get another QB. What i have told you is as long as the Giants are mathmatically alive in a playoff race Eli will be the starter. Again. They want to win this year. Anyone they bring in will sit.



I see, my bad. Thanks for the info. In comment 14339280 jtgiants said:I see, my bad. Thanks for the info.

RE: RE: A couple of things Dankbeerman : 9:39 am : link



3. Beckham's attitude infiltrated teammates. Those guys should rent. Not buy. Hint. Hint







Re: #3, which makes the Golden Tate signing make even more sense. [/quote]



Tate coykd be used to salvage SS too. He was very close to OBJ and may nor be in line for a new deal without a break through year and there is nobody better then Tate for SS to learn from on and off the field.

Great AcidTest : 9:41 am : link information. Thanks.



It certainly sounds as if Shepard is likely to be traded. I'm fine with that.



As I've said, I would pass on every QB except a trade for Rosen, and possibly Lock at #17.

RE: This Brown Recluse : 9:42 am : link

Quote: .



The goal is to try and be competitive every season, even while rebuilding. I really don't understand why this concept is so hard to people to grasp. Rebuilding doesn't automatically mean tanking. In comment 14339296 micky said:The goal is to try and be competitive every season, even while rebuilding. I really don't understand why this concept is so hard to people to grasp. Rebuilding doesn't automatically mean tanking.

RE: RE: Beckham blaming Eli for their losing The_Boss : 9:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339201 UberAlias said:





Quote:





Is not a good sign. I know many here will dismiss, but the guys was with him in the locker room, in the huddle, and at the end of his passes. The former WR has similar take as the former coach. Eli’s been a constant throughout the losing and to this point the blame has been placed everywhere but.







This is such a copout. Defending Beckham at this point is wrong IMO. We knew how much of a distraction he was before the trade, and with all the ino JTGiants has provided - it really seems like OBJ is a pure ass, plain and simple.



This whole constant of losing is just bad on fans part. Are we saying he hasnt been a constant? We were 25-34 with him in the lineup. Is that not a constnat? Have we had a top tier run game or defense in the last 7-8 years?



The constant has been the team has been terrible on many levels. And yes the QB hasnt been playing near the best in the league - but what group or positions have for us? Sure Beckham has played awesome. But who else? 1 year of barkley? 1 year of Collins? Who else?

We’ll find out this year I guess. Unless Eli’s morphing into a guy who is throwing accurate lasers all over the field and somehow isn’t gun shy anymore at age 38, I have my doubts. In comment 14339216 dep026 said:We’ll find out this year I guess. Unless Eli’s morphing into a guy who is throwing accurate lasers all over the field and somehow isn’t gun shy anymore at age 38, I have my doubts.

As a pro-tanking 76ers fan Lambuth_Special : 9:43 am : link I can say that a lot of my fears over a "win this year" approach are tempered by the fact that the Giants have 12 draft picks. That does give you some luxury to compete while stocking for the future.

RE: This BillT : 9:43 am : link

Quote: .

No, it isn't. They aren't not doing something for the future to win now. They're building the best team they can which is their job. In comment 14339296 micky said:No, it isn't. They aren't not doing something for the future to win now. They're building the best team they can which is their job.

RE: the hint at a Shepard trade is very interesting Brown Recluse : 9:44 am : link

Quote: I think he'd have to improve a lot to justify becoming a core piece going forward so it may make sense to cash in now. He's also had his fair share of injuries, so if they can swap him in a similar way as they did Vernon, that could make sense. Someone like Chris Hogan could very well replace his production. And with all the picks they have drafting someone like Renfrow in round 4/5 seems like an easy decision.



This is what people want - for them to trade players they don't intend on keeping so they get something in return.



I'm sure the pitchforks will be out anyway though.



I would still like to see them sign Hogan. In comment 14339279 Eric on Li said:This is what people want - for them to trade players they don't intend on keeping so they get something in return.I'm sure the pitchforks will be out anyway though.I would still like to see them sign Hogan.

Thanks jtgiants... Dan in the Springs : 9:46 am : link appreciate the info.



A question - have you any comment on the level of agreement between Gettleman and Shurmur on all of these moves? I'm curious about how tight they are. We've heard rumors about different opinions on players (Shurmur advocated signing OBJ while others were not so sure) and we know that no two people agree on everything, so I'm wondering if you've heard anything that might indicate how much Shurmur is being included in this current plan.



Also, there has been speculation for a year now on the team's commitment to Eli. Some have suggested that a commitment to Eli was a requirement for any HC or GM candidate last year. Any thoughts on that line of thinking? Is there room in the org for people who disagree with that take? I'm wondering if the team's commitment to Eli being the starter this year could be driven more by ownership than by the football people in the org.

Seems to me the Giants next QB will be one of Chris684 : 9:46 am : link Murray, Rosen, Tua, Fromm, Herbert.

. arcarsenal : 9:47 am : link jt's comments sound to me like they actually plan on going QB in the draft... this year.

There are plenty of viable QB options after round one Go Terps : 9:47 am : link My concern is that they do one of two things:



- trade up in round one

- draft a second round talent (Jones) at 17



Cutting Eli is the right move, but if he's around at least he's still easy to pull for.

RE: Seems to me the Giants next QB will be one of dep026 : 9:47 am : link

Quote: Murray, Rosen, Tua, Fromm, Herbert.



I wouldnt rule out Josh Eason either. In comment 14339319 Chris684 said:I wouldnt rule out Josh Eason either.

. arcarsenal : 9:48 am : link We will draft/acquire a QB this year - Eli is going to remain here, be the starter for as long as the team is winning. If they're not, the other guy is going to get the football and that will probably be the end of the Eli era.

RE: On Eli The_Boss : 9:48 am : link

Quote: To be clear. I never said they wouldn't get another QB. What i have told you is as long as the Giants are mathmatically alive in a playoff race Eli will be the starter. Again. They want to win this year. Anyone they bring in will sit.



But you have said they like the projected QB’s in 2020, with one (Fromm) in particular. In comment 14339280 jtgiants said:But you have said they like the projected QB’s in 2020, with one (Fromm) in particular.

I wish they liked Haskins at 6 Chris684 : 9:49 am : link since that fits like a glove with the draft board and their needs but can't force it.

DG AcidTest : 9:49 am : link is getting rid of everyone he thinks is damaging to the culture he wants to establish. That is the common denominator in the trades of Apple, Harrison, and Beckham.

The difference between this offseason and last is interesting Go Terps : 9:49 am : link Last offseason was a disaster for this front office. They've gotten a lot more right this offseason. I actually like how the team is starting to look.

RE: People around here 5BowlsSoon : 9:50 am : link

Quote: refuse to accept the literal fact that Eli will have $0.00 dollars against the cap next year. If we cut him this year...who gives a shit. We will still have to pay him decent coin, and he's probably a better option than a rookie playing right away anyway.



Like you, I’m okay with a rookie watching one year just like MAHOMES did. Eli showed me he can still play when given a decent line. Our line will be much improved. In comment 14339281 ryanmkeane said:Like you, I’m okay with a rookie watching one year just like MAHOMES did. Eli showed me he can still play when given a decent line. Our line will be much improved.

RE: Did Odell’s unreported issues Jim Bur(n)t : 9:50 am : link

Quote: Stem from conduct at work or off duty? Recognizing you can’t give specifics.



My guess is "Sex, Drugs & Rock n Roll" in his free time. In comment 14339310 Les in TO said:My guess is "Sex, Drugs & Rock n Roll" in his free time.

SS was obviously close with Beckham Kyle in NY : 9:51 am : link but I'd pause before we just run him out of town. He's a tough kid who I thought showed commitment to the team with his run blocking late in the season. Solid receiver who may get to another level with more opportunity now. He just might find that OBJ moving on was the best thing for him on and off the field.

RE: DG Les in TO : 9:52 am : link

Quote: is getting rid of everyone he thinks is damaging to the culture he wants to establish. That is the common denominator in the trades of Apple, Harrison, and Beckham. not to mention cutting Flowers and not re-signing Flowers. We”ll see if it translates to sustainable success on the field. In comment 14339329 AcidTest said:not to mention cutting Flowers and not re-signing Flowers. We”ll see if it translates to sustainable success on the field.

What could Shepherd net? Sean : 9:52 am : link Another 3rd round pick? I’d be on board with that.

RE: The difference between this offseason and last is interesting Britt in VA : 9:52 am : link

Quote: Last offseason was a disaster for this front office. They've gotten a lot more right this offseason. I actually like how the team is starting to look.



Thumbs up. In comment 14339330 Go Terps said:Thumbs up.

RE: SS was obviously close with Beckham arcarsenal : 9:53 am : link

Quote: but I'd pause before we just run him out of town. He's a tough kid who I thought showed commitment to the team with his run blocking late in the season. Solid receiver who may get to another level with more opportunity now. He just might find that OBJ moving on was the best thing for him on and off the field.



I don't disagree with you at all - but... I think Tate does make him expendable, and if we can recoup something for him now - i.e.. defensive talent, more draft capital, etc... I think that's actually the right move and preferable to paying Shepard market value on a new contract after the season. In comment 14339334 Kyle in NY said:I don't disagree with you at all - but... I think Tate does make him expendable, and if we can recoup something for him now - i.e.. defensive talent, more draft capital, etc... I think that's actually the right move and preferable to paying Shepard market value on a new contract after the season.

RE: SS was obviously close with Beckham dep026 : 9:54 am : link

Quote: but I'd pause before we just run him out of town. He's a tough kid who I thought showed commitment to the team with his run blocking late in the season. Solid receiver who may get to another level with more opportunity now. He just might find that OBJ moving on was the best thing for him on and off the field.



As many know I am not a SS guy. But I do agree with this. I believe in 2nd chances, and who knows maybe Odell had a negative effect on him. There were times when he wasnt on the field that he did produce.



Really good post Kyle. In comment 14339334 Kyle in NY said:As many know I am not a SS guy. But I do agree with this. I believe in 2nd chances, and who knows maybe Odell had a negative effect on him. There were times when he wasnt on the field that he did produce.Really good post Kyle.

RE: RE: the hint at a Shepard trade is very interesting Eric on Li : 9:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339279 Eric on Li said:





Quote:





I think he'd have to improve a lot to justify becoming a core piece going forward so it may make sense to cash in now. He's also had his fair share of injuries, so if they can swap him in a similar way as they did Vernon, that could make sense. Someone like Chris Hogan could very well replace his production. And with all the picks they have drafting someone like Renfrow in round 4/5 seems like an easy decision.







This is what people want - for them to trade players they don't intend on keeping so they get something in return.



I'm sure the pitchforks will be out anyway though.



I would still like to see them sign Hogan.



I agree this is exactly what they should be doing - what's perplexing is that they are doing that with everyone who has value to return a draft pick (i.e. not Eli) and as you said the pitchforks are out anyway. In comment 14339311 Brown Recluse said:I agree this is exactly what they should be doing - what's perplexing is that they are doing that with everyone who has value to return a draft pick (i.e. not Eli) and as you said the pitchforks are out anyway.

Terps Chris684 : 9:56 am : link Glad to see you coming around.



I think DG's job description the last 12-15 months has been garbage man. Ridding this roster of the stink.



Gutting a secondary that went off the rails in 2017. DRC, Collins, Apple.



Snacks who admittedly had no interest in being a leader.



Obviously Beckham and his followers, now rumors of Shep, the Roger Lewis's of the world, probably had to do with Collins as well.



The common thread is culture. And while on the surface Stewart and Barwin didn't make sense on a talent level, maybe he was/is trying to get guys who know how to be professional football players in there; Golden Tate, Zeitler.



The 2018 draft was filled with not only talent but a bunch of kids who came in like seasoned vets with the exception of Lauletta who obviously took a dump on whatever slim chances of a future he had here.

RE: The difference between this offseason and last is interesting micky : 9:57 am : link

Quote: Last offseason was a disaster for this front office. They've gotten a lot more right this offseason. I actually like how the team is starting to look.



But if 1 player obj was still on..it'd be a total disaster all the way around every move😉 In comment 14339330 Go Terps said:But if 1 player obj was still on..it'd be a total disaster all the way around every move😉

in one way this clarifies things bluepepper : 9:57 am : link the goal is to win now. The season like last year is a failure if they don't win. And the GM and Coach should be fired if the they drop another 5-11 bomb.

RE: SS was obviously close with Beckham Eric on Li : 9:57 am : link

Quote: but I'd pause before we just run him out of town. He's a tough kid who I thought showed commitment to the team with his run blocking late in the season. Solid receiver who may get to another level with more opportunity now. He just might find that OBJ moving on was the best thing for him on and off the field.



I don't disagree with this - I wouldn't trade him just to trade him for a random mid-round pick.



If someone offered a similar number pick to where he was drafted I'd trade him because I think that's good asset management. He hasn't really outplayed where he was drafted. Or if there were a player at a more critical position available for a swap. If we were interested in Rosen for example, that would make a lot of sense. In comment 14339334 Kyle in NY said:I don't disagree with this - I wouldn't trade him just to trade him for a random mid-round pick.If someone offered a similar number pick to where he was drafted I'd trade him because I think that's good asset management. He hasn't really outplayed where he was drafted. Or if there were a player at a more critical position available for a swap. If we were interested in Rosen for example, that would make a lot of sense.

Shaquil Barrett. Anyone? 5BowlsSoon : 9:58 am : link What do you think of reaching out to him? Denver LB.

I wonder if the Giants will take a shot at AJ Green Matt in SGS : 9:58 am : link I heard from someone in the know that he might be moved. If you start to piece together what the Giants are doing and win now, they have the picks to get him (he probably will cost similar to Brown). He's 31. The Giants could bring him in and give him an extension with the cap space they have next year. And it would go with the mantra the Giants are trying to win now. Personally, I'd pass, but if the Giants are shipping out Shepard, they aren't leaving Eli with too much to work with at WR.





RE: RE: The difference between this offseason and last is interesting Go Terps : 9:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339330 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Last offseason was a disaster for this front office. They've gotten a lot more right this offseason. I actually like how the team is starting to look.







But if 1 player obj was still on..it'd be a total disaster all the way around every move😉



No, but it was by far the best thing they did. His presence was a big net negative. In comment 14339353 micky said:No, but it was by far the best thing they did. His presence was a big net negative.

RE: What could Shepherd net? bigbluehoya : 10:00 am : link

Quote: Another 3rd round pick? I’d be on board with that.



I'd be shocked and thrilled w that. 5th or 6th sounds more like the right price.



I'd be furious if my team traded a 3rd rounder for SS.



In comment 14339337 Sean said:I'd be shocked and thrilled w that. 5th or 6th sounds more like the right price.I'd be furious if my team traded a 3rd rounder for SS.

RE: I wonder if the Giants will take a shot at AJ Green Jim Bur(n)t : 10:01 am : link

Quote: I heard from someone in the know that he might be moved. If you start to piece together what the Giants are doing and win now, they have the picks to get him (he probably will cost similar to Brown). He's 31. The Giants could bring him in and give him an extension with the cap space they have next year. And it would go with the mantra the Giants are trying to win now. Personally, I'd pass, but if the Giants are shipping out Shepard, they aren't leaving Eli with too much to work with at WR.





Age & Injuries may not be worth the price... In comment 14339360 Matt in SGS said:Age & Injuries may not be worth the price...

RE: RE: DG AcidTest : 10:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339329 AcidTest said:





Quote:





is getting rid of everyone he thinks is damaging to the culture he wants to establish. That is the common denominator in the trades of Apple, Harrison, and Beckham.



not to mention cutting Flowers and not re-signing Flowers. We”ll see if it translates to sustainable success on the field.



Agreed. In comment 14339336 Les in TO said:Agreed.

RE: RE: What could Shepherd net? Jon in NYC : 10:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339337 Sean said:





Quote:





Another 3rd round pick? I’d be on board with that.







I'd be shocked and thrilled w that. 5th or 6th sounds more like the right price.



I'd be furious if my team traded a 3rd rounder for SS.





They can get more than a 5th for Shep next offseason as a comp pick. In comment 14339369 bigbluehoya said:They can get more than a 5th for Shep next offseason as a comp pick.

I'm in agreement with the need to settle the QB thing this off season AnnapolisMike : 10:02 am : link Assuming you will be in a position to draft one next year is very risky. The Giants could well end up with 7-8 wins if things break right and then you are officially in QB hell.



They have the draft capital to do it this year and should go after the guy they want...whomever it is.

Being in a contract year is tricky Kyle in NY : 10:02 am : link can't discount the fact that we may also get a tremendously motivated Shepard because of that. 11 games played without Beckham he's at 59 catches for 746 yards. That is a 1,085 yard pace over 16 games on some pretty poor to mediocre offenses. Beckham may have been a poor influence but I never got the sense that Shepard was a real problem. And if you watch some of the mic'd up segments (SF game for example) he and Eli seem to have a good rapport



Tate will be 31 this season. While I do like the signing a bit, I don't think the 26 year old Shepard should automatically be expendable now. Let's see Shurmur get creative with these weapons on offense.



If there's an interesting player for player trade that could help on defense, I'd listen. But for another mid round pick, I'm not so sure. Decent chance you could still re-coup something for him at the deadline in season if things go south anyway.

I AcidTest : 10:03 am : link think with Shepard, it may be less about his relationship with Beckham, and more that he's almost certainly gone after this season. So why not get something for him now?

RE: in one way this clarifies things Lambuth_Special : 10:03 am : link

Quote: the goal is to win now. The season like last year is a failure if they don't win. And the GM and Coach should be fired if the they drop another 5-11 bomb.



I think this should absolutely be on the table if Eli does not play well and they have not brought on a viable backup either through the draft or a trade. In comment 14339354 bluepepper said:I think this should absolutely be on the table if Eli does not play well and they have not brought on a viable backup either through the draft or a trade.

I like Shepard giants#1 : 10:05 am : link and can't speak to how he is/isn't in the locker room, but based on contracts this year that worse players got (Humphries, Crowder, Beasley), Shepard is probably looking at $11-12M per season MINIMUM. That's a lot of money for a good, not great, player. So if you can get good value in a trade, I'd seriously consider it.





(or we can let him walk and hope for BBI's new craze, comp picks in 2021!)

RE: RE: RE: What could Shepherd net? Mike in NJ : 10:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339369 bigbluehoya said:





Quote:





In comment 14339337 Sean said:





Quote:





Another 3rd round pick? I’d be on board with that.







I'd be shocked and thrilled w that. 5th or 6th sounds more like the right price.



I'd be furious if my team traded a 3rd rounder for SS.









They can get more than a 5th for Shep next offseason as a comp pick.



As of now we are due to lead the league in cap space next off season. I think it’s a safe bet to assume we are going to be spending too much money on free agency next spring to be thinking about comp picks for any free agents we let leave. In comment 14339376 Jon in NYC said:As of now we are due to lead the league in cap space next off season. I think it’s a safe bet to assume we are going to be spending too much money on free agency next spring to be thinking about comp picks for any free agents we let leave.

RE: Shaquil Barrett. Anyone? Brown Recluse : 10:07 am : link

Quote: What do you think of reaching out to him? Denver LB.



yes. Wonder why he's still available. In comment 14339359 5BowlsSoon said:yes. Wonder why he's still available.

RE: RE: RE: What could Shepherd net? bigbluehoya : 10:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339369 bigbluehoya said:





Quote:





In comment 14339337 Sean said:





Quote:





Another 3rd round pick? I’d be on board with that.







I'd be shocked and thrilled w that. 5th or 6th sounds more like the right price.



I'd be furious if my team traded a 3rd rounder for SS.









They can get more than a 5th for Shep next offseason as a comp pick.



I don't see them getting a compensatory 3rd, personally. So maybe we aren't far off.



Future 4th ballpark about as valuable as a present 5th or 6th plus some cap space? In comment 14339376 Jon in NYC said:I don't see them getting a compensatory 3rd, personally. So maybe we aren't far off.Future 4th ballpark about as valuable as a present 5th or 6th plus some cap space?

RE: What could Shepherd net? The_Boss : 10:08 am : link

Quote: Another 3rd round pick? I’d be on board with that.



Try for a 2. Settle for a 3rd. Nothing less. We don’t want to end up running rounds 4 and 5. In comment 14339337 Sean said:Try for a 2. Settle for a 3rd. Nothing less. We don’t want to end up running rounds 4 and 5.

RE: RE: What could Shepherd net? Jim Bur(n)t : 10:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339337 Sean said:





Quote:





Another 3rd round pick? I’d be on board with that.







Try for a 2. Settle for a 3rd. Nothing less. We don’t want to end up running rounds 4 and 5.



I could see a "bundle" situation... In comment 14339414 The_Boss said:I could see a "bundle" situation...

Man what a thread Dodge : 10:14 am : link Cheers to you JT.



And they said there was no plan.

Frustrating AcesUp : 10:17 am : link Goes to show that only a few teams play chess while the rest of the league plays checkers. Except the Giants lit their checkerboard on fire, broke out Chutes and Ladders and decided to start playing checkers on that.

RE: I'd think that if Remmers is a no Pan-handler : 10:20 am : link

Quote: they'd just wait till the draft and grab a tackle who can plug right in. It's a better tackle year than last year, where we got a great guard.



Hoping to use that high pick on something else but agreed. Very likely can get a plug and play RT at 37. In comment 14338771 Phil in LA said:Hoping to use that high pick on something else but agreed. Very likely can get a plug and play RT at 37.

Shepard's trade value giants#1 : 10:21 am : link I think the comp here is Cooper, not Beckham/Brown who had multiple years left on their deals, diva personalities, and in Brown's case is on the older side.



Cooper was dealt for a 1st with one year (plus the option) remaining on his deal. Shepard doesn't have an option year (unless you count the franchise tag) but has 1 year remaining, at a much lower value than Cooper's was.



Performance wise, Shepard doesn't have the AA of Cooper but he's been a more consistent performer and some of his "peripherals" (notably yards/rec) have been trending up each year of his career. So while I doubt SS would net a 1st in a trade, I don't think a 2nd is that far off.

RE: RE: I'd think that if Remmers is a no Jim Bur(n)t : 10:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 14338771 Phil in LA said:





Quote:





they'd just wait till the draft and grab a tackle who can plug right in. It's a better tackle year than last year, where we got a great guard.







Hoping to use that high pick on something else but agreed. Very likely can get a plug and play RT at 37.



Agreed, but always nice to have Vet depth (but at the right price). In comment 14339475 Pan-handler said:Agreed, but always nice to have Vet depth (but at the right price).

Come on Remmers Chris684 : 10:23 am : link sign on the dotted line.



What a solid add that would be.

RE: I wonder if the Giants will take a shot at AJ Green Pan-handler : 10:23 am : link

Quote: I heard from someone in the know that he might be moved. If you start to piece together what the Giants are doing and win now, they have the picks to get him (he probably will cost similar to Brown). He's 31. The Giants could bring him in and give him an extension with the cap space they have next year. And it would go with the mantra the Giants are trying to win now. Personally, I'd pass, but if the Giants are shipping out Shepard, they aren't leaving Eli with too much to work with at WR.





Agreed. Also why I hope Remmers comes in so we can also use an early pick on one of these red chip WRs in the draft. In comment 14339360 Matt in SGS said:Agreed. Also why I hope Remmers comes in so we can also use an early pick on one of these red chip WRs in the draft.

I'm thinking a 3rd or a bundle. yatqb : 10:23 am : link .

RE: Shepard's trade value Matt in SGS : 10:24 am : link

Quote: I think the comp here is Cooper, not Beckham/Brown who had multiple years left on their deals, diva personalities, and in Brown's case is on the older side.



Cooper was dealt for a 1st with one year (plus the option) remaining on his deal. Shepard doesn't have an option year (unless you count the franchise tag) but has 1 year remaining, at a much lower value than Cooper's was.



Performance wise, Shepard doesn't have the AA of Cooper but he's been a more consistent performer and some of his "peripherals" (notably yards/rec) have been trending up each year of his career. So while I doubt SS would net a 1st in a trade, I don't think a 2nd is that far off.



SS is likely considered a possession receiver who is a slot receiver. And when he had his opportunities with Odell injured, he never really blew anyone's doors off. I think realistically, his value is a 3rd or 4th. In which case, I look at a player for player trade instead of a pick. You have 12 picks already, I think getting more is starting to be an issue....unless the plan is to trade up in the first round to get a QB, and they need more assets to do so, and still have enough picks to fill the roster. You can't make 13 picks. In comment 14339477 giants#1 said:SS is likely considered a possession receiver who is a slot receiver. And when he had his opportunities with Odell injured, he never really blew anyone's doors off. I think realistically, his value is a 3rd or 4th. In which case, I look at a player for player trade instead of a pick. You have 12 picks already, I think getting more is starting to be an issue....unless the plan is to trade up in the first round to get a QB, and they need more assets to do so, and still have enough picks to fill the roster. You can't make 13 picks.

RE: Basicallly everything Pan-handler : 10:28 am : link

Quote: Is about Eli and restoring the perception of him in 2019



If we send out Shep we will need another WR to take his place. Preferably a vet and preferably a true down field threat. In comment 14338796 hitdog42 said:If we send out Shep we will need another WR to take his place. Preferably a vet and preferably a true down field threat.

RE: RE: Basicallly everything Anakim : 10:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 14338796 hitdog42 said:





Quote:





Is about Eli and restoring the perception of him in 2019







If we send out Shep we will need another WR to take his place. Preferably a vet and preferably a true down field threat.



We have someone to take his place. His name is Golden Tate.



But yes, we do need another WR. In comment 14339509 Pan-handler said:We have someone to take his place. His name is Golden Tate.But yes, we do need another WR.

RE: RE: I wonder if the Giants will take a shot at AJ Green PatersonPlank : 10:31 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339360 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





I heard from someone in the know that he might be moved. If you start to piece together what the Giants are doing and win now, they have the picks to get him (he probably will cost similar to Brown). He's 31. The Giants could bring him in and give him an extension with the cap space they have next year. And it would go with the mantra the Giants are trying to win now. Personally, I'd pass, but if the Giants are shipping out Shepard, they aren't leaving Eli with too much to work with at WR.









Age & Injuries may not be worth the price...



I'd roll the dice on Green for a year or two deal. He could make a big impact for us. In comment 14339372 Jim Bur(n)t said:I'd roll the dice on Green for a year or two deal. He could make a big impact for us.

RE: COREY COLEMAN LIVES! 5BowlsSoon : 10:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339509 Pan-handler said:





Quote:





In comment 14338796 hitdog42 said:





Quote:





Is about Eli and restoring the perception of him in 2019







If we send out Shep we will need another WR to take his place. Preferably a vet and preferably a true down field threat.







We have someone to take his place. His name is Golden Tate.



But yes, we do need another WR.



And don’t forget COREY COLEMAN. He is only 24, has been injured a bit, but it appears he has finally found his home. I’m expecting him to bust out this year.

- ( In comment 14339514 Anakim said:And don’t forget COREY COLEMAN. He is only 24, has been injured a bit, but it appears he has finally found his home. I’m expecting him to bust out this year. It’s time - ( New Window

RE: RE: Shepard's trade value giants#1 : 10:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339477 giants#1 said:





Quote:





I think the comp here is Cooper, not Beckham/Brown who had multiple years left on their deals, diva personalities, and in Brown's case is on the older side.



Cooper was dealt for a 1st with one year (plus the option) remaining on his deal. Shepard doesn't have an option year (unless you count the franchise tag) but has 1 year remaining, at a much lower value than Cooper's was.



Performance wise, Shepard doesn't have the AA of Cooper but he's been a more consistent performer and some of his "peripherals" (notably yards/rec) have been trending up each year of his career. So while I doubt SS would net a 1st in a trade, I don't think a 2nd is that far off.







SS is likely considered a possession receiver who is a slot receiver. And when he had his opportunities with Odell injured, he never really blew anyone's doors off. I think realistically, his value is a 3rd or 4th. In which case, I look at a player for player trade instead of a pick. You have 12 picks already, I think getting more is starting to be an issue....unless the plan is to trade up in the first round to get a QB, and they need more assets to do so, and still have enough picks to fill the roster. You can't make 13 picks.



Probably, but look at what those guys are now getting on the open market (Beasley, Crowder, Humphries, etc). And none of those guys are as good as Shepard.



re: all the picks - I'm hoping they're aggressive in the draft and use the extra mid/late picks to move up and get some highly ranked players on their board that slip a little. Maybe White drops to the 10-12 range (since ILBs often do) and they can trade 17 + 3rd (might need a little more) to get him. Or package the 3rd with a 4th/5th and move up higher in round 3. Or trade some of the Day 3 picks for extra picks in 2020.



Lots of flexibility, and once FA winds down, it'll be interesting to see how many roster spots are truly up for grabs.

In comment 14339495 Matt in SGS said:Probably, but look at what those guys are now getting on the open market (Beasley, Crowder, Humphries, etc). And none of those guys are as good as Shepard.re: all the picks - I'm hoping they're aggressive in the draft and use the extra mid/late picks to move up and get some highly ranked players on their board that slip a little. Maybe White drops to the 10-12 range (since ILBs often do) and they can trade 17 + 3rd (might need a little more) to get him. Or package the 3rd with a 4th/5th and move up higher in round 3. Or trade some of the Day 3 picks for extra picks in 2020.Lots of flexibility, and once FA winds down, it'll be interesting to see how many roster spots are truly up for grabs.

RE: A couple of things Bill in UT : 10:36 am : link

Quote:

3. Beckham's attitude infiltrated teammates. Those guys should rent. Not buy. Hint. Hint



That and the Tate acquisition doesn't sound good for Shep In comment 14339144 jtgiants said:That and the Tate acquisition doesn't sound good for Shep

RE: RE: SS was obviously close with Beckham jvm52106 : 10:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339334 Kyle in NY said:





Quote:





but I'd pause before we just run him out of town. He's a tough kid who I thought showed commitment to the team with his run blocking late in the season. Solid receiver who may get to another level with more opportunity now. He just might find that OBJ moving on was the best thing for him on and off the field.







As many know I am not a SS guy. But I do agree with this. I believe in 2nd chances, and who knows maybe Odell had a negative effect on him. There were times when he wasnt on the field that he did produce.



Really good post Kyle.



It isn't about second chances. In a wipe the culture clean scenario there are no second chances. Look at last off season where many of you say the Giants failed - they Kept Flowers and signed OBJ- both of those could be considered 2nd chances and they are both gone. The Giants won't make the same mistake again it appears and SS is not exactly upper echelon to begin with... The Patriots show the way in how to deal with things. In many ways, outside of Brady, they are like a college program, changing players out after just a few years... In comment 14339345 dep026 said:It isn't about second chances. In a wipe the culture clean scenario there are no second chances. Look at last off season where many of you say the Giants failed - they Kept Flowers and signed OBJ- both of those could be considered 2nd chances and they are both gone. The Giants won't make the same mistake again it appears and SS is not exactly upper echelon to begin with... The Patriots show the way in how to deal with things. In many ways, outside of Brady, they are like a college program, changing players out after just a few years...

RE: Matt Bill in UT : 10:42 am : link

Quote: For some reason I couldn't sleep. Not sure why I was up to be honest



It's hard to fall asleep while you're typing In comment 14339203 jtgiants said:It's hard to fall asleep while you're typing

Sounds like Shep's a goner Anakim : 10:43 am : link Engram wasn't a Gettleman pick, but he doesn't seem to have been influenced by OBJ

RE: RE: COREY COLEMAN LIVES! Pan-handler : 10:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339514 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14339509 Pan-handler said:





Quote:





In comment 14338796 hitdog42 said:





Quote:





Is about Eli and restoring the perception of him in 2019







If we send out Shep we will need another WR to take his place. Preferably a vet and preferably a true down field threat.







We have someone to take his place. His name is Golden Tate.



But yes, we do need another WR.







And don’t forget COREY COLEMAN. He is only 24, has been injured a bit, but it appears he has finally found his home. I’m expecting him to bust out this year. It’s time - ( New Window )



Like Coleman. But 2 put your eggs in one basket on him would be high risk. Bring in another guy if we trade Shep and use Coleman as the 3rd WR. In comment 14339527 5BowlsSoon said:Like Coleman. But 2 put your eggs in one basket on him would be high risk. Bring in another guy if we trade Shep and use Coleman as the 3rd WR.

RE: On Eli Giants38 : 10:59 am : link

Quote: To be clear. I never said they wouldn't get another QB. What i have told you is as long as the Giants are mathmatically alive in a playoff race Eli will be the starter. Again. They want to win this year. Anyone they bring in will sit.



As long as they are mathematically alive. This team could be 0-7, mathematically alive, and still start Eli. It’s a joke.



You want tea leaves, here they are, assuming JT is right:



1) Shepard is gone. I assumed that anyway because he is redundant with Tate and DG has made it his goal to get rid of anyone with any ties to Reese;



2) The QB pick will be Daniel Jones. He looks like Manning. Has ties to Cutcliffe. Is Senior Bowl MVP (even though he was not good in that game). Eli has said he likes him and will work with him. He needs to sit a year. Oh, and if you want to win THIS YEAR, you need the six pick to come in and contribute immediately.



3) JT’s comments also suggest they are not all in on next year’s class anyway.



Look, this team is going to absolutely suck. I don’t care how much polish DAG tries to put on it. If he wants to put his eggs in the Eli and Jones baskets, let him; we’ll be in the Trevor Lawrence race in 2021. At that point, the coach and front office will also be gone, and we’ll fix this mess that DAG left us. Awesome. In comment 14339280 jtgiants said:As long as they are mathematically alive. This team could be 0-7, mathematically alive, and still start Eli. It’s a joke.You want tea leaves, here they are, assuming JT is right:1) Shepard is gone. I assumed that anyway because he is redundant with Tate and DG has made it his goal to get rid of anyone with any ties to Reese;2) The QB pick will be Daniel Jones. He looks like Manning. Has ties to Cutcliffe. Is Senior Bowl MVP (even though he was not good in that game). Eli has said he likes him and will work with him. He needs to sit a year. Oh, and if you want to win THIS YEAR, you need the six pick to come in and contribute immediately.3) JT’s comments also suggest they are not all in on next year’s class anyway.Look, this team is going to absolutely suck. I don’t care how much polish DAG tries to put on it. If he wants to put his eggs in the Eli and Jones baskets, let him; we’ll be in the Trevor Lawrence race in 2021. At that point, the coach and front office will also be gone, and we’ll fix this mess that DAG left us. Awesome.

I dunno have Shep being gone for sure. Dodge : 11:00 am : link Him and Tate are tough dudes in the run game. They could help build a better run game out on the perimeter.

RE: RE: On Eli arcarsenal : 11:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339280 jtgiants said:





Quote:





To be clear. I never said they wouldn't get another QB. What i have told you is as long as the Giants are mathmatically alive in a playoff race Eli will be the starter. Again. They want to win this year. Anyone they bring in will sit.







As long as they are mathematically alive. This team could be 0-7, mathematically alive, and still start Eli. It’s a joke.



You want tea leaves, here they are, assuming JT is right:



1) Shepard is gone. I assumed that anyway because he is redundant with Tate and DG has made it his goal to get rid of anyone with any ties to Reese;



2) The QB pick will be Daniel Jones. He looks like Manning. Has ties to Cutcliffe. Is Senior Bowl MVP (even though he was not good in that game). Eli has said he likes him and will work with him. He needs to sit a year. Oh, and if you want to win THIS YEAR, you need the six pick to come in and contribute immediately.



3) JT’s comments also suggest they are not all in on next year’s class anyway.



Look, this team is going to absolutely suck. I don’t care how much polish DAG tries to put on it. If he wants to put his eggs in the Eli and Jones baskets, let him; we’ll be in the Trevor Lawrence race in 2021. At that point, the coach and front office will also be gone, and we’ll fix this mess that DAG left us. Awesome.



This team isn't going to be nearly as bad as you think. In comment 14339609 Giants38 said:This team isn't going to be nearly as bad as you think.

RE: thanks jt Pan-handler : 11:03 am : link

Quote: also, why were you up throughout the night? My excuse was my dog had to go out and I made the mistake of looking at BBI at 3 AM and saw the thread and couldn't fall back asleep until 4:30 ;)



As for Shepard, I think the Tate signing made him expendable and the Giants aren't going to break the bank on him as a free agent.



Since getting another draft pick for him doesn't make much sense with 12 picks already, I'm thinking the Giants go to the Cardinals and offer Shepard and a 4th for Rosen. That way if they aren't going to go up for Murray, I still don't like any of the other QBs in this draft and they are pretty much the same risk/potential as Rosen. In this scenario, you keep all your high picks to fill in the roster with a huge infusion of talent.







Wow. Shep to the cards. A very QB friendly vet receiver for a team with little at receiver (besides a very very old Fitz).....wow....this in theory sounds like an excellent , excellent idea. You get Rosen back and give up a lesser pick. Would be a great, great get. In comment 14339185 Matt in SGS said:Wow. Shep to the cards. A very QB friendly vet receiver for a team with little at receiver (besides a very very old Fitz).....wow....this in theory sounds like an excellent , excellent idea. You get Rosen back and give up a lesser pick. Would be a great, great get.

RE: RE: RE: On Eli mikeinbloomfield : 11:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339609 Giants38 said:





Quote:





In comment 14339280 jtgiants said:





Quote:





To be clear. I never said they wouldn't get another QB. What i have told you is as long as the Giants are mathmatically alive in a playoff race Eli will be the starter. Again. They want to win this year. Anyone they bring in will sit.







As long as they are mathematically alive. This team could be 0-7, mathematically alive, and still start Eli. It’s a joke.



You want tea leaves, here they are, assuming JT is right:



1) Shepard is gone. I assumed that anyway because he is redundant with Tate and DG has made it his goal to get rid of anyone with any ties to Reese;



2) The QB pick will be Daniel Jones. He looks like Manning. Has ties to Cutcliffe. Is Senior Bowl MVP (even though he was not good in that game). Eli has said he likes him and will work with him. He needs to sit a year. Oh, and if you want to win THIS YEAR, you need the six pick to come in and contribute immediately.



3) JT’s comments also suggest they are not all in on next year’s class anyway.



Look, this team is going to absolutely suck. I don’t care how much polish DAG tries to put on it. If he wants to put his eggs in the Eli and Jones baskets, let him; we’ll be in the Trevor Lawrence race in 2021. At that point, the coach and front office will also be gone, and we’ll fix this mess that DAG left us. Awesome.







This team isn't going to be nearly as bad as you think.



Where have they improved? The defensive additions are basically a wash (and the defense was awful at the end of last year) and while we may have improved on the OL, we've gotten worse at the skill positions on offense.



Unless Gettleman hits on several rookies that start on day one, we will be the same team that went 5-11 last year. In comment 14339619 arcarsenal said:Where have they improved? The defensive additions are basically a wash (and the defense was awful at the end of last year) and while we may have improved on the OL, we've gotten worse at the skill positions on offense.Unless Gettleman hits on several rookies that start on day one, we will be the same team that went 5-11 last year.

RE: I dunno have Shep being gone for sure. Pan-handler : 11:05 am : link

Quote: Him and Tate are tough dudes in the run game. They could help build a better run game out on the perimeter.



Well JT has hit on stuff before , so I would say good chance this has some truth to it. In comment 14339614 Dodge said:Well JT has hit on stuff before , so I would say good chance this has some truth to it.

I am not losing any sleep over OBJ, but I can’t believe how Jim in Hoboken : 11:06 am : link delusional this team is thinking they can win with Eli. If you want to have a farewell tour for Eli, that’s fine, but don’t make moves that preclude the team from getting a QB. What good is it for us to go 6-10 or 8-8? I’d say I am more of an Eli detractor than an Eli homer, but how can I not be with how the team is handling the situation? The team is jettisoning players who don’t play well with an aging, outgoing QB!!



Let Eli have his send-off, fine, but thinking you can make the playoffs with 4-12 talent is just stupid. Making short-sighted moves to squeeze out a 6-10 season is absolutely the worst thing.

RE: They improved by trading Beckham and Vernon mikeinbloomfield : 11:07 am : link

Quote: .



Ha ha. Sure, bud. Magical thinking. In comment 14339630 Go Terps said:Ha ha. Sure, bud. Magical thinking.

RE: great stuff from jt Pan-handler : 11:07 am : link

Quote: Can't say I love the "we can win right now" approach for this particular group, but c'est la vie.



Tate signing makes a world more sense with the color that Shepard could be the next one out the door.



And Tate playing at his top ceiling is better than Shepherd playing at his. In comment 14339218 bigbluehoya said:And Tate playing at his top ceiling is better than Shepherd playing at his.

RE: RE: RE: RE: On Eli arcarsenal : 11:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339619 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 14339609 Giants38 said:





Quote:





In comment 14339280 jtgiants said:





Quote:





To be clear. I never said they wouldn't get another QB. What i have told you is as long as the Giants are mathmatically alive in a playoff race Eli will be the starter. Again. They want to win this year. Anyone they bring in will sit.







As long as they are mathematically alive. This team could be 0-7, mathematically alive, and still start Eli. It’s a joke.



You want tea leaves, here they are, assuming JT is right:



1) Shepard is gone. I assumed that anyway because he is redundant with Tate and DG has made it his goal to get rid of anyone with any ties to Reese;



2) The QB pick will be Daniel Jones. He looks like Manning. Has ties to Cutcliffe. Is Senior Bowl MVP (even though he was not good in that game). Eli has said he likes him and will work with him. He needs to sit a year. Oh, and if you want to win THIS YEAR, you need the six pick to come in and contribute immediately.



3) JT’s comments also suggest they are not all in on next year’s class anyway.



Look, this team is going to absolutely suck. I don’t care how much polish DAG tries to put on it. If he wants to put his eggs in the Eli and Jones baskets, let him; we’ll be in the Trevor Lawrence race in 2021. At that point, the coach and front office will also be gone, and we’ll fix this mess that DAG left us. Awesome.







This team isn't going to be nearly as bad as you think.







Where have they improved? The defensive additions are basically a wash (and the defense was awful at the end of last year) and while we may have improved on the OL, we've gotten worse at the skill positions on offense.



Unless Gettleman hits on several rookies that start on day one, we will be the same team that went 5-11 last year.



No, they're better @ Safety now than they were before.



The offensive line can potentially be significantly better if they add Remmers + draft an OT @ 17.



We have a ton of draft stock right now - flexibility to move up if we want our QB now and add talent.



This won't be the same team you saw last year.



It's not going to be a Super Bowl contender, either - but this team will be better than last year's.



We haven't even finished building this year's team yet.



How much worse have we really gotten at the skill positions if we go WR early in the draft + having added Tate?



Beckham has missed 16 games in the last 2 seasons. He can't help us if he's not playing. Tate doesn't miss games. In comment 14339627 mikeinbloomfield said:No, they're better @ Safety now than they were before.The offensive line can potentially be significantly better if they add Remmers + draft an OT @ 17.We have a ton of draft stock right now - flexibility to move up if we want our QB now and add talent.This won't be the same team you saw last year.It's not going to be a Super Bowl contender, either - but this team will be better than last year's.We haven't even finished building this year's team yet.How much worse have we really gotten at the skill positions if we go WR early in the draft + having added Tate?Beckham has missed 16 games in the last 2 seasons. He can't help us if he's not playing. Tate doesn't miss games.

RE: One thing Pan-handler : 11:09 am : link

Quote: about a Shep trade, Gettleman seems to really like player for player deals. Wouldn't surprise me if they went offense for defense here.



Shep + a pick for Rosen makes alot of sense here. If Cards are considering Murray, a QB friendly slot WR would be very helpful. In comment 14339215 Jon in NYC said:Shep + a pick for Rosen makes alot of sense here. If Cards are considering Murray, a QB friendly slot WR would be very helpful.

RE: Shaquil Barrett. Anyone? John In CO : 11:11 am : link

Quote: What do you think of reaching out to him? Denver LB.



I would LOVE it if we could get him. I watch almost every Bronco game and that guy seems to produce every time he gets on the field. In comment 14339359 5BowlsSoon said:I would LOVE it if we could get him. I watch almost every Bronco game and that guy seems to produce every time he gets on the field.

RE: RE: One thing Jim Bur(n)t : 11:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339215 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





about a Shep trade, Gettleman seems to really like player for player deals. Wouldn't surprise me if they went offense for defense here.







Shep + a pick for Rosen makes alot of sense here. If Cards are considering Murray, a QB friendly slot WR would be very helpful.



AZ has Christian Kirk - same kinda player as Shep... Btw, I would take Kirk in a package deal for Rosen in a heartbeat. In comment 14339649 Pan-handler said:AZ has Christian Kirk - same kinda player as Shep... Btw, I would take Kirk in a package deal for Rosen in a heartbeat.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: On Eli mikeinbloomfield : 11:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339627 mikeinbloomfield said:





Quote:





In comment 14339619 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 14339609 Giants38 said:





Quote:





In comment 14339280 jtgiants said:





Quote:





To be clear. I never said they wouldn't get another QB. What i have told you is as long as the Giants are mathmatically alive in a playoff race Eli will be the starter. Again. They want to win this year. Anyone they bring in will sit.







As long as they are mathematically alive. This team could be 0-7, mathematically alive, and still start Eli. It’s a joke.



You want tea leaves, here they are, assuming JT is right:



1) Shepard is gone. I assumed that anyway because he is redundant with Tate and DG has made it his goal to get rid of anyone with any ties to Reese;



2) The QB pick will be Daniel Jones. He looks like Manning. Has ties to Cutcliffe. Is Senior Bowl MVP (even though he was not good in that game). Eli has said he likes him and will work with him. He needs to sit a year. Oh, and if you want to win THIS YEAR, you need the six pick to come in and contribute immediately.



3) JT’s comments also suggest they are not all in on next year’s class anyway.



Look, this team is going to absolutely suck. I don’t care how much polish DAG tries to put on it. If he wants to put his eggs in the Eli and Jones baskets, let him; we’ll be in the Trevor Lawrence race in 2021. At that point, the coach and front office will also be gone, and we’ll fix this mess that DAG left us. Awesome.







This team isn't going to be nearly as bad as you think.







Where have they improved? The defensive additions are basically a wash (and the defense was awful at the end of last year) and while we may have improved on the OL, we've gotten worse at the skill positions on offense.



Unless Gettleman hits on several rookies that start on day one, we will be the same team that went 5-11 last year.







No, they're better @ Safety now than they were before.



The offensive line can potentially be significantly better if they add Remmers + draft an OT @ 17.



We have a ton of draft stock right now - flexibility to move up if we want our QB now and add talent.



This won't be the same team you saw last year.



It's not going to be a Super Bowl contender, either - but this team will be better than last year's.



We haven't even finished building this year's team yet.



How much worse have we really gotten at the skill positions if we go WR early in the draft + having added Tate?



Beckham has missed 16 games in the last 2 seasons. He can't help us if he's not playing. Tate doesn't miss games.



They are cheaper at FS, but it remains to be seen whether they are better. Peppers has one sack and two interceptions for his career. He didn't exactly set it on fire last year.



We have improved on the OL, probably. They may be a better offense. But Tate is decent, but there's a reason he's on his fourth team. He's nothing to write home about.



On defense, we still have major holes at EDGE, CB, NT, FS and probably LB, given that Ogletree can't cover. If we're counting on the draft to fill all these positions right away, good luck. In comment 14339645 arcarsenal said:They are cheaper at FS, but it remains to be seen whether they are better. Peppers has one sack and two interceptions for his career. He didn't exactly set it on fire last year.We have improved on the OL, probably. They may be a better offense. But Tate is decent, but there's a reason he's on his fourth team. He's nothing to write home about.On defense, we still have major holes at EDGE, CB, NT, FS and probably LB, given that Ogletree can't cover. If we're counting on the draft to fill all these positions right away, good luck.

If the phrase addition by subtraction reigns dep026 : 11:14 am : link true for our offseason..... The Giants are going to be a fun team to watch again. Just need to hit on some defensive players in the draft.

. arcarsenal : 11:14 am : link Looking at Jabrill Peppers' stats page isn't going to teach you anything about him. I'd suggest doing a bit of a deeper dive than that...

sorry, that should be cheaper at safety mikeinbloomfield : 11:14 am : link .

RE: . mikeinbloomfield : 11:15 am : link

Quote: Looking at Jabrill Peppers' stats page isn't going to teach you anything about him. I'd suggest doing a bit of a deeper dive than that...



So he's better than Collins, but only if you know the secret password. In comment 14339670 arcarsenal said:So he's better than Collins, but only if you know the secret password.

Shep for a 3rd round pick? Chef : 11:27 am : link Come on guys.. 4th at best..

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: On Eli Giants38 : 11:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339627 mikeinbloomfield said:





Quote:





In comment 14339619 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 14339609 Giants38 said:





Quote:





In comment 14339280 jtgiants said:





Quote:





To be clear. I never said they wouldn't get another QB. What i have told you is as long as the Giants are mathmatically alive in a playoff race Eli will be the starter. Again. They want to win this year. Anyone they bring in will sit.







As long as they are mathematically alive. This team could be 0-7, mathematically alive, and still start Eli. It’s a joke.



You want tea leaves, here they are, assuming JT is right:



1) Shepard is gone. I assumed that anyway because he is redundant with Tate and DG has made it his goal to get rid of anyone with any ties to Reese;



2) The QB pick will be Daniel Jones. He looks like Manning. Has ties to Cutcliffe. Is Senior Bowl MVP (even though he was not good in that game). Eli has said he likes him and will work with him. He needs to sit a year. Oh, and if you want to win THIS YEAR, you need the six pick to come in and contribute immediately.



3) JT’s comments also suggest they are not all in on next year’s class anyway.



Look, this team is going to absolutely suck. I don’t care how much polish DAG tries to put on it. If he wants to put his eggs in the Eli and Jones baskets, let him; we’ll be in the Trevor Lawrence race in 2021. At that point, the coach and front office will also be gone, and we’ll fix this mess that DAG left us. Awesome.







This team isn't going to be nearly as bad as you think.







Where have they improved? The defensive additions are basically a wash (and the defense was awful at the end of last year) and while we may have improved on the OL, we've gotten worse at the skill positions on offense.



Unless Gettleman hits on several rookies that start on day one, we will be the same team that went 5-11 last year.







No, they're better @ Safety now than they were before.



The offensive line can potentially be significantly better if they add Remmers + draft an OT @ 17.



We have a ton of draft stock right now - flexibility to move up if we want our QB now and add talent.



This won't be the same team you saw last year.



It's not going to be a Super Bowl contender, either - but this team will be better than last year's.



We haven't even finished building this year's team yet.



How much worse have we really gotten at the skill positions if we go WR early in the draft + having added Tate?



Beckham has missed 16 games in the last 2 seasons. He can't help us if he's not playing. Tate doesn't miss games.



Are there subliminal messages that I’m missing? How are people buying into this bull crap? This team is awful. Horrid. We are not better than last year. We are not improved. Bethea is certainly better than Riley, who was the worst NFL safety.



But if you can’t see that this team stinks, I don’t know what to tell you. You will once this team goes 4-12 or 3-13 again. In comment 14339645 arcarsenal said:Are there subliminal messages that I’m missing? How are people buying into this bull crap? This team is awful. Horrid. We are not better than last year. We are not improved. Bethea is certainly better than Riley, who was the worst NFL safety.But if you can’t see that this team stinks, I don’t know what to tell you. You will once this team goes 4-12 or 3-13 again.

. arcarsenal : 11:30 am : link We haven't even drafted yet and have the most draft capital in the entire league right now



But, don't let that stop you from the hysterics and hyperbole because you're not getting what you want.



You sound more like an angry teenager than a football fan capable of logic and rationality.



Have at it.



You'll figure it out eventually.

RE: RE: . dep026 : 11:31 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339670 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Looking at Jabrill Peppers' stats page isn't going to teach you anything about him. I'd suggest doing a bit of a deeper dive than that...







So he's better than Collins, but only if you know the secret password.



Collins averaged 2 INTs and 1 sack over 4 years. And if you take out 2016..... he averaged 0 sacks and 1 INT in the other 3 years. Earth shattering play, right? In comment 14339676 mikeinbloomfield said:Collins averaged 2 INTs and 1 sack over 4 years. And if you take out 2016..... he averaged 0 sacks and 1 INT in the other 3 years. Earth shattering play, right?

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 11:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339670 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Looking at Jabrill Peppers' stats page isn't going to teach you anything about him. I'd suggest doing a bit of a deeper dive than that...







So he's better than Collins, but only if you know the secret password.



Nope, you just have to know a little bit about football.



It's not rocket science.



There were some pretty informative posts here on Peppers recently - I'd suggest you read them rather than continue to post keyboard diarrhea here because you're unhappy with the direction of the team and would prefer to throw a tantrum over it. In comment 14339676 mikeinbloomfield said:Nope, you just have to know a little bit about football.It's not rocket science.There were some pretty informative posts here on Peppers recently - I'd suggest you read them rather than continue to post keyboard diarrhea here because you're unhappy with the direction of the team and would prefer to throw a tantrum over it.

I AcidTest : 11:33 am : link think the most we'd get for SS is a four. Teams know he's a FA next year. He's also a slot, not an outside, receiver.

I love Collin's passion Dodge : 11:33 am : link His play didn't match it though. He always made great tackles, but he also managed to take some really bad angles in coverage more.

RE: RE: . giants#1 : 11:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339670 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Looking at Jabrill Peppers' stats page isn't going to teach you anything about him. I'd suggest doing a bit of a deeper dive than that...







So he's better than Collins, but only if you know the secret password.



For one thing, PFF had Peppers rated as the 29th best coverage safety (so middle of the pack starter) vs Collins who was rated 64th. Teams pass the ball ~60% of the time now. There was also an article posted yesterday about the significant improvement Peppers made from year 1 to year 2 in recognizing coverages and playing as the deep safety. You gotta remember that he played down in the box most of the time at Michigan and so it shouldn't be surprising that his instincts at FS were awful his rookie season.



And as good as he is in the box and tackling, Collins isn't particularly effective at blitzing (all 4 sacks in his career came in 2016 and half his career QBHits). I think we'll see Peppers coming from all over and with his closing speed I think he can cause problems for opposing QBs.





- ( In comment 14339676 mikeinbloomfield said:For one thing, PFF had Peppers rated as the 29th best coverage safety (so middle of the pack starter) vs Collins who was rated 64th. Teams pass the ball ~60% of the time now. There was also an article posted yesterday about the significant improvement Peppers made from year 1 to year 2 in recognizing coverages and playing as the deep safety. You gotta remember that he played down in the box most of the time at Michigan and so it shouldn't be surprising that his instincts at FS were awful his rookie season.And as good as he is in the box and tackling, Collins isn't particularly effective at blitzing (all 4 sacks in his career came in 2016 and half his career QBHits). I think we'll see Peppers coming from all over and with his closing speed I think he can cause problems for opposing QBs. Peppers dramatic improvement in year 2 - ( New Window

RE: RE: RE: . mikeinbloomfield : 11:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339676 mikeinbloomfield said:





Quote:





In comment 14339670 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Looking at Jabrill Peppers' stats page isn't going to teach you anything about him. I'd suggest doing a bit of a deeper dive than that...







So he's better than Collins, but only if you know the secret password.







Nope, you just have to know a little bit about football.



It's not rocket science.



There were some pretty informative posts here on Peppers recently - I'd suggest you read them rather than continue to post keyboard diarrhea here because you're unhappy with the direction of the team and would prefer to throw a tantrum over it.



Ok, let's pretend Peppers is going to be better than Collins. Will the defense be better overall? Why or why not? The idea that this team is going to compete next year is a joke. Which would be fine if the team was addressing its long term needs at the most important position, but it appears that they are not. Call that 'unhappy with the team direction' but I don't know how you can be anything else. In comment 14339723 arcarsenal said:Ok, let's pretend Peppers is going to be better than Collins. Will the defense be better overall? Why or why not? The idea that this team is going to compete next year is a joke. Which would be fine if the team was addressing its long term needs at the most important position, but it appears that they are not. Call that 'unhappy with the team direction' but I don't know how you can be anything else.

RE: RE: RE: RE: . Pan-handler : 11:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339723 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 14339676 mikeinbloomfield said:





Quote:





In comment 14339670 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Looking at Jabrill Peppers' stats page isn't going to teach you anything about him. I'd suggest doing a bit of a deeper dive than that...







So he's better than Collins, but only if you know the secret password.







Nope, you just have to know a little bit about football.



It's not rocket science.



There were some pretty informative posts here on Peppers recently - I'd suggest you read them rather than continue to post keyboard diarrhea here because you're unhappy with the direction of the team and would prefer to throw a tantrum over it.







Ok, let's pretend Peppers is going to be better than Collins. Will the defense be better overall? Why or why not? The idea that this team is going to compete next year is a joke. Which would be fine if the team was addressing its long term needs at the most important position, but it appears that they are not. Call that 'unhappy with the team direction' but I don't know how you can be anything else.



Wait and see the finished reworked product. Patience. They have made some good moves already. Identity will become more Barkley , tougher OL and playaction off of it. In comment 14339739 mikeinbloomfield said:Wait and see the finished reworked product. Patience. They have made some good moves already. Identity will become more Barkley , tougher OL and playaction off of it.

Mike, I think the defense will be a better because we're going to yatqb : 11:47 am : link draft an impact player or two in the draft, plus a bunch of depth players. Hoe many impact players did we have on D last year? And if we sign someone like Houston, we'll already have two better 3/4 rushers than we had last year.



Sure we'll be depending upon rookies in some cases, but rookies with a lot better talent than some of the guys we had to rely upon last year.

RE: RE: RE: RE: . giants#1 : 11:49 am : link

Quote:

Ok, let's pretend Peppers is going to be better than Collins. Will the defense be better overall? Why or why not? The idea that this team is going to compete next year is a joke. Which would be fine if the team was addressing its long term needs at the most important position, but it appears that they are not. Call that 'unhappy with the team direction' but I don't know how you can be anything else.



Will the D be better? They were 24th in yards allowed (371.4 per game) last season and 23rd in scoring D (25.8 pts/game) so there's certainly plenty of room for improvement.



Let's look at the moves they've made on D (to date):

Riley -> Bethea huge upgrade

Collins -> Peppers let's call it a push, though at this time next year I think we'll view it an upgrade

Vernon -> Golden push - who plays more games in 2019?

Webb -> Beal TBD



I think those are the current changes to the starters and overall I'd say we marginally improved with the potential for significant improvement depending mainly on Beal and if Peppers continues his upward trend.



The rest of the D had several 1st/2nd year players that I also think will be better this year and/or play more significant roles: Hill, Tomlinson, and Carter



But the offseason isn't over yet. I fully expect at least 2 of our 3 top 37 picks to be on the defensive side, including #6 (edge rusher). I don't think we'll end up making 12 picks, but between the draft and undrafted FAs, I'd guess we add at least another 6-8 players to the D which will hopefully improve both the starters (Day 1-2 draft picks) and depth.



So yes, I think the D can go from bottom 1/3 to average next year. In comment 14339739 mikeinbloomfield said:Will the D be better? They were 24th in yards allowed (371.4 per game) last season and 23rd in scoring D (25.8 pts/game) so there's certainly plenty of room for improvement.Let's look at the moves they've made on D (to date):Riley -> BetheaCollins -> PeppersVernon -> GoldenWebb -> BealI think those are the current changes to the starters and overall I'd say we marginally improved with the potential for significant improvement depending mainly on Beal and if Peppers continues his upward trend.The rest of the D had several 1st/2nd year players that I also think will be better this year and/or play more significant roles: Hill, Tomlinson, and CarterBut the offseason isn't over yet. I fully expect at least 2 of our 3 top 37 picks to be on the defensive side, including #6 (edge rusher). I don't think we'll end up making 12 picks, but between the draft and undrafted FAs, I'd guess we add at least another 6-8 players to the D which will hopefully improve both the starters (Day 1-2 draft picks) and depth.So yes, I think the D can go from bottom 1/3 to average next year.

RE: If the phrase addition by subtraction reigns Thegratefulhead : 11:50 am : link

Quote: true for our offseason..... The Giants are going to be a fun team to watch again. Just need to hit on some defensive players in the draft. I agree with this. In comment 14339669 dep026 said:I agree with this.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: . mikeinbloomfield : 11:52 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339739 mikeinbloomfield said:





Quote:







Ok, let's pretend Peppers is going to be better than Collins. Will the defense be better overall? Why or why not? The idea that this team is going to compete next year is a joke. Which would be fine if the team was addressing its long term needs at the most important position, but it appears that they are not. Call that 'unhappy with the team direction' but I don't know how you can be anything else.







Will the D be better? They were 24th in yards allowed (371.4 per game) last season and 23rd in scoring D (25.8 pts/game) so there's certainly plenty of room for improvement.



Let's look at the moves they've made on D (to date):

Riley -> Bethea huge upgrade

Collins -> Peppers let's call it a push, though at this time next year I think we'll view it an upgrade

Vernon -> Golden push - who plays more games in 2019?

Webb -> Beal TBD



I think those are the current changes to the starters and overall I'd say we marginally improved with the potential for significant improvement depending mainly on Beal and if Peppers continues his upward trend.



The rest of the D had several 1st/2nd year players that I also think will be better this year and/or play more significant roles: Hill, Tomlinson, and Carter



But the offseason isn't over yet. I fully expect at least 2 of our 3 top 37 picks to be on the defensive side, including #6 (edge rusher). I don't think we'll end up making 12 picks, but between the draft and undrafted FAs, I'd guess we add at least another 6-8 players to the D which will hopefully improve both the starters (Day 1-2 draft picks) and depth.



So yes, I think the D can go from bottom 1/3 to average next year.



You're forgetting the other moves we made during the season.



Slot CB ->?

Snacks (NT, for lack of a better word) --> ?



Which also does not address the issues the defense had to start last year, at the other EDGE or LB. In comment 14339781 giants#1 said:You're forgetting the other moves we made during the season.Slot CB ->?Snacks (NT, for lack of a better word) --> ?Which also does not address the issues the defense had to start last year, at the other EDGE or LB.

RE: Thanks jt Carson53 : 11:54 am : link

Quote: As always. I still think based on what’s going on the Giants are drafting a QB by possibly trading up for one or trading for Rosen, but even if they get Rosen, they will sit him for Eli. And if they don’t like Haskins at 6, I have to think Murray is in play. We will see! (And this is no asshat info on my side, just reading into what I’m seeing) .



That's our Giants, sit Rosen for Teflon Eli.

They are rebuilding, the OP is in denial, oh well. In comment 14338790 Matt in SGS said:That's our Giants, sit Rosen for Teflon Eli.They are rebuilding, the OP is in denial, oh well.

The raging fever in the owner's box continues HomerJones45 : 11:56 am : link and is leading to the same hallucinations and delusions. The son is just like the father. Total failure to dispassionately assess the talent level on this team and to butt out of personnel decisions.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: . Pan-handler : 11:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 14339739 mikeinbloomfield said:





Quote:







Ok, let's pretend Peppers is going to be better than Collins. Will the defense be better overall? Why or why not? The idea that this team is going to compete next year is a joke. Which would be fine if the team was addressing its long term needs at the most important position, but it appears that they are not. Call that 'unhappy with the team direction' but I don't know how you can be anything else.







Will the D be better? They were 24th in yards allowed (371.4 per game) last season and 23rd in scoring D (25.8 pts/game) so there's certainly plenty of room for improvement.



Let's look at the moves they've made on D (to date):

Riley -> Bethea huge upgrade

Collins -> Peppers let's call it a push, though at this time next year I think we'll view it an upgrade

Vernon -> Golden push - who plays more games in 2019?

Webb -> Beal TBD



I think those are the current changes to the starters and overall I'd say we marginally improved with the potential for significant improvement depending mainly on Beal and if Peppers continues his upward trend.



The rest of the D had several 1st/2nd year players that I also think will be better this year and/or play more significant roles: Hill, Tomlinson, and Carter



But the offseason isn't over yet. I fully expect at least 2 of our 3 top 37 picks to be on the defensive side, including #6 (edge rusher). I don't think we'll end up making 12 picks, but between the draft and undrafted FAs, I'd guess we add at least another 6-8 players to the D which will hopefully improve both the starters (Day 1-2 draft picks) and depth.



So yes, I think the D can go from bottom 1/3 to average next year.



If the D was just average we go 3-1 in our last 4 last year against a couple of playoff teams WITHOUT ODELL. In comment 14339781 giants#1 said:If the D was just average we go 3-1 in our last 4 last year against a couple of playoff teams WITHOUT ODELL.

Carson jtgiants : 11:58 am : link I think you will be surprised. The Giants will be better imo. Well see. Either way. It's what the Giants feel that matters. They want to win. Like it or not

RE: Mike, I think the defense will be a better because we're going to Pan-handler : 11:59 am : link

Quote: draft an impact player or two in the draft, plus a bunch of depth players. Hoe many impact players did we have on D last year? And if we sign someone like Houston, we'll already have two better 3/4 rushers than we had last year.



Sure we'll be depending upon rookies in some cases, but rookies with a lot better talent than some of the guys we had to rely upon last year.



Looking more and more like blue-chip edge rusher at #6. Hopefully Sweat or Josh Allen (if he drops) In comment 14339768 yatqb said:Looking more and more like blue-chip edge rusher at #6. Hopefully Sweat or Josh Allen (if he drops)

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: . giants#1 : 12:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14339781 giants#1 said:





Quote:





In comment 14339739 mikeinbloomfield said:





Quote:











You're forgetting the other moves we made during the season.



Slot CB ->?

Snacks (NT, for lack of a better word) --> ?



Which also does not address the issues the defense had to start last year, at the other EDGE or LB.



Slot CB is the same -> Haley

Snacks was replaced by Tomlinson last season. You can go compute the D ranks before/after the trade and let me know if they were significant.



More playing time for Carter, at the expense of Martin, will help the other EDGE/LB. Part of the issue last season was OV was out and Carter wasn't ready for a full time role.



I will also be completely shocked if they don't take an EDGE/LB with #6, #17, or #37 and honestly feel its at least 70-30 we go EDGE/LB at #6. Golden/Carter year 2/Draft Pick will be much better than OV (3/4 season)/Martin/Barwin/rookie Carter. In comment 14339789 mikeinbloomfield said:Slot CB is the same -> HaleySnacks was replaced by Tomlinson last season. You can go compute the D ranks before/after the trade and let me know if they were significant.More playing time for Carter, at the expense of Martin, will help the other EDGE/LB. Part of the issue last season was OV was outCarter wasn't ready for a full time role.I will also be completely shocked if they don't take an EDGE/LB with #6, #17, or #37 and honestly feel its at least 70-30 we go EDGE/LB at #6. Golden/Carter year 2/Draft Pick will be much better than OV (3/4 season)/Martin/Barwin/rookie Carter.

RE: Carson Carson53 : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: I think you will be surprised. The Giants will be better imo. Well see. Either way. It's what the Giants feel that matters. They want to win. Like it or not ...



Well, I never heard a team say we want to lose.

I do believe their actions speak louder than words.

Apparently you can't accept the word, rebuilding. In comment 14339808 jtgiants said:...Well, I never heard a team say we want to lose.I do believe their actions speak louder than words.Apparently you can't accept the word, rebuilding.

What did Eli ever have to do with OBJ getting injured? Jimmy Googs : 12:05 pm : link Quote: Privately Beckham blamed his injuries and the losing on Eli.

RE: What did Eli ever have to do with OBJ getting injured? giants#1 : 12:08 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Privately Beckham blamed his injuries and the losing on Eli.







Really? Half of BBI blamed Eli and his high throw for Beckham breaking his ankle... In comment 14339833 Jimmy Googs said:Really? Half of BBI blamed Eli and his high throw for Beckham breaking his ankle...

RE: RE: What did Eli ever have to do with OBJ getting injured? figgy2989 : 12:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14339833 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:









Quote:





Privately Beckham blamed his injuries and the losing on Eli.











Really? Half of BBI blamed Eli and his high throw for Beckham breaking his ankle...



Ha! EliteMobster had daily threads on this subject. I remember because FMiC's responses were hilarious. In comment 14339844 giants#1 said:Ha! EliteMobster had daily threads on this subject. I remember because FMiC's responses were hilarious.

RE: RE: What did Eli ever have to do with OBJ getting injured? Jimmy Googs : 12:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14339833 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:









Quote:





Privately Beckham blamed his injuries and the losing on Eli.











Really? Half of BBI blamed Eli and his high throw for Beckham breaking his ankle...



So half of BBI believe OBJ has a beef...hmm In comment 14339844 giants#1 said:So half of BBI believe OBJ has a beef...hmm