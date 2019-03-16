Lombardi now saying Giants not in love with 2019 QBs Pan-handler : 3/16/2019 6:56 pm













- ( Former GM Mike Lombardi said in an article at The Athletic that numerous people have reported to him that the Giants are not in love with any of the 2019 QBs. Athletic - ( New Window

Good eric2425ny : 3/16/2019 6:58 pm : link Fortify the D and draft a QB next year

I want Rosen robbieballs2003 : 3/16/2019 7:01 pm : link But same old bullshit. Why is this shit getting out? That doesn't help us if this gets out. Arizona now has something over us to use in negotiations.

Good. Red Dog : 3/16/2019 7:02 pm : link Finish rebuilding the OL. Fix the defense. Draft a QB next year when there will be a lot to choose from and better choices than this year to boot.

RE: I want Rosen UConn4523 : 3/16/2019 7:04 pm : link

Quote: But same old bullshit. Why is this shit getting out? That doesn't help us if this gets out. Arizona now has something over us to use in negotiations.



Haha, really? These reports can mean anything. In comment 14342487 robbieballs2003 said:Haha, really? These reports can mean anything.

wait til next year! bluepepper : 3/16/2019 7:05 pm : link will be interesting to see if Eli has a decent year and the team wins 7-8 games if we start hearing takes that the 2020 class really ain't all that after all and maybe we should wait another year (Trevor!).

With rosen’s Concussion history thrunthrublue : 3/16/2019 7:05 pm : link And the giants pass protecting, you will need eli around to be the starter while you pay Rosen millions to hold the blue computer....

Lombardi is a hack. His sources are Dave on the UWS : 3/16/2019 7:06 pm : link sketchy, at best. He may be right, but I never take anything that comes out of his mouth seriously. We will see.

Unless it is coming from Glazer and to a lesser extent Zeke's Alibi : 3/16/2019 7:08 pm : link Shrager don't buy into anything you read about the Giants interests until we get to the week of the draft.

RE: Good. robbieballs2003 : 3/16/2019 7:13 pm : link

Quote: Finish rebuilding the OL. Fix the defense. Draft a QB next year when there will be a lot to choose from and better choices than this year to boot.



This is ridiculous. A lot? One, you don't just take a QB to take a QB because one is available to you. You have to be ready to get married to that QB not just date them because they were next in line. Two, yes there are more QB next year. However, there are way more teams that need a QB next year. So, that makes it way more difficult to get a QB next year. The worst thing that'll happen next year is we are picking in the teens and we are too faf away to trade up for our guy.



Here are teams that could draft a QB next year imo



NYG

Was

NO

Car (Cam has taken a punishment over the years)

TB (Winston gets one more year to prove himself)

Detroit (rumors they could move on from Stafford)

LAR (Goff's contract is ending, not likely but possible)

Mia

NE

Jax (rumors they could take a QB this year regardless of Foles)

Ten

Cin

Pit (I know they have Rudolph but if the opportunity presents itself)

LAC

Den (haven't figured the QB position out yet)

Oak (Carr is on the hot seat)



This is ridiculous. A lot? One, you don't just take a QB to take a QB because one is available to you. You have to be ready to get married to that QB not just date them because they were next in line. Two, yes there are more QB next year. However, there are way more teams that need a QB next year. So, that makes it way more difficult to get a QB next year. The worst thing that'll happen next year is we are picking in the teens and we are too faf away to trade up for our guy.

Here are teams that could draft a QB next year imo

NYG
Was
NO
Car (Cam has taken a punishment over the years)
TB (Winston gets one more year to prove himself)
Detroit (rumors they could move on from Stafford)
LAR (Goff's contract is ending, not likely but possible)
Mia
NE
Jax (rumors they could take a QB this year regardless of Foles)
Ten
Cin
Pit (I know they have Rudolph but if the opportunity presents itself)
LAC
Den (haven't figured the QB position out yet)
Oak (Carr is on the hot seat)

So unless there are about 15 QBs that are great next year we cannot just say get one next year especially with us not going full rebuild.

RE: RE: I want Rosen robbieballs2003 : 3/16/2019 7:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14342487 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





But same old bullshit. Why is this shit getting out? That doesn't help us if this gets out. Arizona now has something over us to use in negotiations.







Haha, really? These reports can mean anything.



They could but how many years have we had info leak where Tennessee jumped over us to draft Conklin and Chicago traded over us because we wanted Floyd. There is never smoke with this team.

None of them were touched by the McNally's_Nuts : 3/16/2019 7:18 pm : link hand of God.





Probably.

Whatever Jim Bur(n)t : 3/16/2019 7:23 pm : link I dont believe anything other than asshat info... Part of the "dance" this time of yr.

Am I the only one on this site that thinks the Giants ... Boy Cord : 3/16/2019 7:24 pm : link ... are going to have a top-3 pick next year? I would say the top pick, but the Cardinals are going to be tough to out-lose. I’m very comfortable if the Giants pass on a QB this year because they will be in play yet again in the 2020 draft.

RE: Am I the only one on this site that thinks the Giants ... ajr2456 : 3/16/2019 7:26 pm : link

Quote: ... are going to have a top-3 pick next year? I would say the top pick, but the Cardinals are going to be tough to out-lose. I’m very comfortable if the Giants pass on a QB this year because they will be in play yet again in the 2020 draft.



You are not, might not be top 3 but I think it’s top 5. In comment 14342514 Boy Cord said:You are not, might not be top 3 but I think it’s top 5.

RE: Am I the only one on this site that thinks the Giants ... GFAN52 : 3/16/2019 7:27 pm : link

Quote: ... are going to have a top-3 pick next year? I would say the top pick, but the Cardinals are going to be tough to out-lose. I’m very comfortable if the Giants pass on a QB this year because they will be in play yet again in the 2020 draft.



Miami unless they get a QB will be worse than the Giants. In comment 14342514 Boy Cord said:Miami unless they get a QB will be worse than the Giants.

Why is logic so difficult to understand? HomerJones45 : 3/16/2019 7:28 pm : link This makes a lot more sense than the team being in love with a qb who has started 14 games in his life and a shrimp who would be the shortest guy drafted to play qb since the Truman administration.

Excellent news montanagiant : 3/16/2019 7:30 pm : link Get the lines in order and grab a kid next year

Lombardi comes off as pretty obnoxious BSIMatt : 3/16/2019 7:30 pm : link In that article.

RE: Am I the only one on this site that thinks the Giants ... robbieballs2003 : 3/16/2019 7:30 pm : link

Quote: ... are going to have a top-3 pick next year? I would say the top pick, but the Cardinals are going to be tough to out-lose. I’m very comfortable if the Giants pass on a QB this year because they will be in play yet again in the 2020 draft.



With improved OL play will come some wins. Don't think we'll be the worst team in the league. That should be Miami. Arizona could be up there too. Not buying Oakland turning it around. Denver doesn't look like they'll turn it around. Then you have to factor in teams that suffer injuries and underperform. Cincinnati looks like they'll be bad next year. Not buying Detroit either.

but he didn't say anything about SHO'NUFF : 3/16/2019 7:36 pm : link 2018 QBs...

This is going to be an interesting draft larryflower37 : 3/16/2019 7:37 pm : link I could see all of these QB's dropping.

With a bunch of teams trading back Into the first to scoop them up and the early 2nd.

I don't think Murray to Arizona is a sure thing as everyone thinks.

RE: I want Rosen giants#1 : 3/16/2019 7:38 pm : link

Quote: But same old bullshit. Why is this shit getting out? That doesn't help us if this gets out. Arizona now has something over us to use in negotiations.



Well if you combine this with the report that giants want a mobile qb, then AZ is shit out of luck re rosen

What would happen to the Sports media if Eli went on a run to close TommytheElephant : 3/16/2019 7:38 pm : link Out his career ?



RE: RE: Am I the only one on this site that thinks the Giants ... Boy Cord : 3/16/2019 7:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14342514 Boy Cord said:





Quote:





... are going to have a top-3 pick next year? I would say the top pick, but the Cardinals are going to be tough to out-lose. I’m very comfortable if the Giants pass on a QB this year because they will be in play yet again in the 2020 draft.







With improved OL play will come some wins. Don't think we'll be the worst team in the league. That should be Miami. Arizona could be up there too. Not buying Oakland turning it around. Denver doesn't look like they'll turn it around. Then you have to factor in teams that suffer injuries and underperform. Cincinnati looks like they'll be bad next year. Not buying Detroit either.



We can’t leave Buffalo out of the discussion. The OL should absolutely be better, but the WR corps is weak and the defense wasn’t any good last year.



The Dolphins appear to be taking one right out of the Marlins play book: Tanking it.



We can't leave Buffalo out of the discussion. The OL should absolutely be better, but the WR corps is weak and the defense wasn't any good last year.

The Dolphins appear to be taking one right out of the Marlins play book: Tanking it.

It's not easy getting a top-3 pick, let alone the top pick. There is a lot of crappy competition out there, but the Giants are in the conversation.

if thats the case mphbullet36 : 3/16/2019 7:40 pm : link we need to either trade back from 6 to the bengals and get there 2nd round picks next year. I would either also trade back out of 17 or 37 (either one) completely into next years draft.



We need to have 2 1's and 2 2's next year to give us the ability to move up to get the QB we want the most in 2020

RE: What would happen to the Sports media if Eli went on a run to close ajr2456 : 3/16/2019 7:41 pm : link

Quote: Out his career ?



What would happen if you won the Power Ball?

Disinformation? Jim in Tampa : 3/16/2019 7:42 pm : link I doubt it. Not with this team.



It was about this time last year when we started reading reports that the Giants were not going to select a QB.



I wanted a QB (Rosen was my first choice) and I kept holding out hope that it was disinformation. Turns out all the reports were right.

RE: What would happen to the Sports media if Eli went on a run to close eric2425ny : 3/16/2019 7:44 pm : link

Quote: Out his career ?



I would love to see this happen, guy gets shit on constantly. In comment 14342544 TommytheElephant said:I would love to see this happen, guy gets shit on constantly.

Miami is the odds ajr2456 : 3/16/2019 7:48 pm : link On favorite for #1. I don’t even see how they win 3 games with that QB room.

RE: if thats the case Pan-handler : 3/16/2019 7:50 pm : link

Quote: we need to either trade back from 6 to the bengals and get there 2nd round picks next year. I would either also trade back out of 17 or 37 (either one) completely into next years draft.



We need to have 2 1's and 2 2's next year to give us the ability to move up to get the QB we want the most in 2020



Rosen

RE: RE: if thats the case mphbullet36 : 3/16/2019 7:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14342547 mphbullet36 said:





Quote:





we need to either trade back from 6 to the bengals and get there 2nd round picks next year. I would either also trade back out of 17 or 37 (either one) completely into next years draft.



We need to have 2 1's and 2 2's next year to give us the ability to move up to get the QB we want the most in 2020







Rosen



ill pass unless we get him for a steal. They say we want a mobile QB. Rosen is that at all.

At the very least this lines up with what jtgiants posted The_Boss : 3/16/2019 7:59 pm : link 2 weeks ago. Fromm is the guy they like in 2020. This Rosen stuff is new info as he never said anything definitive about the NYG interest.

RE: What would happen to the Sports media if Eli went on a run to close Diver_Down : 3/16/2019 7:59 pm : link

Quote: Out his career ?



He still wouldn't get credit. The story lines would be that he got lucky (again). The defense carried the team. We played back-up QBs. Barkley is a beast and the only reason our offense is functional. Other teams were injured. Soft/weak schedule. Any reason other than giving Eli credit.

They shouldn’t be in love... bw in dc : 3/16/2019 7:59 pm : link with any QB in round one. That’s the right mindset. And good news if true.



Trade that 17th pick down for more picks. And if we can grab another second, parlay that into Ryan Finley.

Stating the obvious AcesUp : 3/16/2019 8:01 pm : link But it's either the most obvious smokescreen on the planet or the Giants continue to have the leakiest ship in the NFL.

RE: RE: Good. mattyblue : 3/16/2019 8:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14342488 Red Dog said:





Quote:





Finish rebuilding the OL. Fix the defense. Draft a QB next year when there will be a lot to choose from and better choices than this year to boot.







This is ridiculous. A lot? One, you don't just take a QB to take a QB because one is available to you. You have to be ready to get married to that QB not just date them because they were next in line. Two, yes there are more QB next year. However, there are way more teams that need a QB next year. So, that makes it way more difficult to get a QB next year. The worst thing that'll happen next year is we are picking in the teens and we are too faf away to trade up for our guy.



Here are teams that could draft a QB next year imo



NYG

Was

NO

Car (Cam has taken a punishment over the years)

TB (Winston gets one more year to prove himself)

Detroit (rumors they could move on from Stafford)

LAR (Goff's contract is ending, not likely but possible)

Mia

NE

Jax (rumors they could take a QB this year regardless of Foles)

Ten

Cin

Pit (I know they have Rudolph but if the opportunity presents itself)

LAC

Den (haven't figured the QB position out yet)

Oak (Carr is on the hot seat)



So unless there are about 15 QBs that are great next year we cannot just say get one next year especially with us not going full rebuild.



Spot on Robbie. It probably is true, and some people just go on and on that we can just get a QB next year with out any trouble. If you end up having to give up 3 1st rounders plus other picks it will be brutal.

RE: Stating the obvious GFAN52 : 3/16/2019 8:04 pm : link

Quote: But it's either the most obvious smokescreen on the planet or the Giants continue to have the leakiest ship in the NFL.



I vote the leakiest. :)

If they weren't in love with a QB last year ZogZerg : 3/16/2019 8:04 pm : link Then how could they be this?

These guys are no where near the QBs from last year.

RE: Because disinformation rarely occurs Capt. Don : 3/16/2019 8:07 pm : link

Quote: at this time



Disinformation occurs but the Giants are terrible at it

RE: RE: Stating the obvious AcesUp : 3/16/2019 8:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14342581 AcesUp said:





Quote:





But it's either the most obvious smokescreen on the planet or the Giants continue to have the leakiest ship in the NFL.







I vote the leakiest. :)



That's where the smart money is if we're using history as an indicator.

RE: RE: RE: Stating the obvious Deejboy : 3/16/2019 8:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14342584 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





In comment 14342581 AcesUp said:





Quote:





But it's either the most obvious smokescreen on the planet or the Giants continue to have the leakiest ship in the NFL.







I vote the leakiest. :)







That's where the smart money is if we're using history as an indicator.

Did you see the OBJ trade coming?

RE: RE: Because disinformation rarely occurs mattyblue : 3/16/2019 8:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14342513 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





at this time







Disinformation occurs but the Giants are terrible at it



Exactly. This is a free Giants websites where it seems at least 2 posters are aware of plenty before it happens and that doesn't worry anyone? If the Giants like Fromm (for example) so much you don't think other GMs know this already? Everyone appreciates JonC and Jt for relaying stuff and I have no interest in asking where they hear it from, but you don't think it's a problem that they hear it to begin with? They are posting it on the internet so it isn't like some classified secret.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Stating the obvious AcesUp : 3/16/2019 8:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14342592 AcesUp said:





Quote:





In comment 14342584 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





In comment 14342581 AcesUp said:





Quote:





But it's either the most obvious smokescreen on the planet or the Giants continue to have the leakiest ship in the NFL.







I vote the leakiest. :)







That's where the smart money is if we're using history as an indicator.





Did you see the OBJ trade coming?



I knew it was a possibility but the fact that they pulled the trigger on that comp did. Not sure what your point is. The information was out.

Wonder WestCoastGiant56 : 3/16/2019 8:20 pm : link If there any truth to the Russell Wilson rumor?

RE: Wonder Pan-handler : 3/16/2019 8:29 pm : link

Quote: If there any truth to the Russell Wilson rumor?



I think ownership is all aboard the Eli train this year. Rosen I could see cuz he is gonna sit behind Eli and come in in spots (like blowouts and such).

RE: RE: RE: Good. Bill L : 3/16/2019 8:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14342503 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 14342488 Red Dog said:





Quote:





Finish rebuilding the OL. Fix the defense. Draft a QB next year when there will be a lot to choose from and better choices than this year to boot.







This is ridiculous. A lot? One, you don't just take a QB to take a QB because one is available to you. You have to be ready to get married to that QB not just date them because they were next in line. Two, yes there are more QB next year. However, there are way more teams that need a QB next year. So, that makes it way more difficult to get a QB next year. The worst thing that'll happen next year is we are picking in the teens and we are too faf away to trade up for our guy.



Here are teams that could draft a QB next year imo



NYG

Was

NO

Car (Cam has taken a punishment over the years)

TB (Winston gets one more year to prove himself)

Detroit (rumors they could move on from Stafford)

LAR (Goff's contract is ending, not likely but possible)

Mia

NE

Jax (rumors they could take a QB this year regardless of Foles)

Ten

Cin

Pit (I know they have Rudolph but if the opportunity presents itself)

LAC

Den (haven't figured the QB position out yet)

Oak (Carr is on the hot seat)



So unless there are about 15 QBs that are great next year we cannot just say get one next year especially with us not going full rebuild.







Spot on Robbie. It probably is true, and some people just go on and on that we can just get a QB next year with out any trouble. If you end up having to give up 3 1st rounders plus other picks it will be brutal.



Well, if all those teams are drafting before us, I'm going to be pretty flipping happy this season.

RE: Wonder mattyblue : 3/16/2019 8:47 pm : link

Quote: If there any truth to the Russell Wilson rumor?



Unless I am mistaking Wilson will be 32 during the 2020 season. Is that a smart move? I also read that Wilson is 5' 11 and 205 when he was drafted. I could be wrong in the weight, nonetheless, I hear Murray called all kinds of stuff but it doesn't seem to be that much of a difference between him and Wilson.

RE: Wonder Boy Cord : 3/16/2019 8:53 pm : link

Quote: If there any truth to the Russell Wilson rumor?



Wilson could fetch $30 million per season. Not a good way to rebuild.

The Giants intentions do seem to leak out quite a bit Mike from Ohio : 3/16/2019 9:00 pm : link Hell, look at BBI. How many posters do we have on here who know the Giants intentions fairly well? Three? More?



What is coming out is probably not guessing and is almost certainly not misinformation.

Hmm Dodge : 3/16/2019 9:11 pm : link "We didn't sign him to trade him."

It was reported that the Giants spent extra time with Kyle Murray that he was late for his presser.

It was report by Lombardi that the Giants are not in love with a 2019 QB.



WHICH IS TRUE? WHICH IS TRUE?????????????????

We already know Eli is playing so what’s the difference Chris684 : 3/16/2019 9:14 pm : link If they like Rosen, the 2019 or 2020 QBs?



The timeline is the same regardless.



Rosen is probably a better allocation of resources than the 2019 guys given you can probably get him in the cheap.



And the 2020 class is > than the 2019 class.

RE: Stating the obvious Giants38 : 3/16/2019 9:29 pm : link

Quote: But it's either the most obvious smokescreen on the planet or the Giants continue to have the leakiest ship in the NFL.



The Giants continue to have the leakiest ship in the NFL. That's my bet. If DAG really smells the rot, he'll figure out the source of these leaks and shitcan them immediately. Because this is ridiculous and has been for quite a while.

RE: RE: What would happen to the Sports media if Eli went on a run to close JCin332 : 3/16/2019 9:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14342544 TommytheElephant said:





Quote:





Out his career ?







What would happen if you won the Power Ball?



Not surprisingly you would be rooting against the possibility...

I think this is a lot of disinformation... bradshaw44 : 3/16/2019 9:32 pm : link Starting to get the feeling if Murray gets passed AZ the Giants are going to make a move.

No to Rosen and Haskins JonC : 3/16/2019 9:34 pm : link not so sure about Murray yet.

RE: No to Rosen and Haskins Pan-handler : 3/16/2019 9:38 pm : link

Quote: not so sure about Murray yet.



Well unless Ari somehow lets Murray get past them at #1 (which I highly doubt) this becomes pretty academic anyways.



Well unless Ari somehow lets Murray get past them at #1 (which I highly doubt) this becomes pretty academic anyways.

How awesome would it be if Allen made it to 6? Coverage and amazing blitz skills the versatile type player that Bettcher seems to love. I like Sweat a TON but not quite as much as Allen for this D.

RE: RE: No to Rosen and Haskins Giants38 : 3/16/2019 9:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14342665 JonC said:





Quote:





not so sure about Murray yet.







Well unless Ari somehow lets Murray get past them at #1 (which I highly doubt) this becomes pretty academic anyways.



How awesome would it be if Allen made it to 6? Coverage and amazing blitz skills the versatile type player that Bettcher seems to love. I like Sweat a TON but not quite as much as Allen for this D.



Exactly. This is BS to the nth degree. They’ll say they love Murray because they know they can’t get him, and it will make them look like they actually tried to find Eli’s successor.



Exactly. This is BS to the nth degree. They'll say they love Murray because they know they can't get him, and it will make them look like they actually tried to find Eli's successor.

Seriously, with the leaks and all this crap, is there any doubt this organization is the worst run in football? If JonC and JT can come one here and tell us exactly what is going on, something is fukadomed up. Don't get me wrong; I love the information and I'm happy they pass it along, but does it not strike anyone as odd that the Giants can't keep anything to themselves?

Man dep026 : 3/16/2019 9:52 pm : link some people are just miserable.

RE: Am I the only one on this site that thinks the Giants ... .McL. : 3/16/2019 9:53 pm : link

Quote: ... are going to have a top-3 pick next year? I would say the top pick, but the Cardinals are going to be tough to out-lose. I’m very comfortable if the Giants pass on a QB this year because they will be in play yet again in the 2020 draft.

I can see top 10 again... Top 3, that would probably take a disaster of some sort, but I wouldn't rule it out.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Stating the obvious .McL. : 3/16/2019 9:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14342592 AcesUp said:





Quote:





In comment 14342584 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





In comment 14342581 AcesUp said:





Quote:





But it's either the most obvious smokescreen on the planet or the Giants continue to have the leakiest ship in the NFL.







I vote the leakiest. :)







That's where the smart money is if we're using history as an indicator.





Did you see the OBJ trade coming?

Glazer did!

JonC Go Terps : 3/16/2019 9:56 pm : link Heard anything about Daniel Jones? If he's there at 17 it's easy to imagine him being the pick.

Daniel Jones crooza172 : 3/16/2019 10:02 pm : link Is about as underwhelming as the come. What do they love about this kid that the remotely thing he can carry this franchise for the next decade and a half? I don’t see it.

If they are planning a tanking another year Paulie Walnuts : 3/16/2019 10:16 pm : link They should discount the tickets

RE: Daniel Jones GFAN52 : 3/16/2019 10:21 pm : link

Quote: Is about as underwhelming as the come. What do they love about this kid that the remotely thing he can carry this franchise for the next decade and a half? I don’t see it.



The Giants love those Senior Bowl MVPs.

RE: Disinformation? BlueLou'sBack : 3/16/2019 10:27 pm : link

Quote: I doubt it. Not with this team.



It was about this time last year when we started reading reports that the Giants were not going to select a QB.



I wanted a QB (Rosen was my first choice) and I kept holding out hope that it was disinformation. Turns out all the reports were right.

They could just be messing with TC and the Jags, now that they have already signed Folks...

RE: Man AcesUp : 3/16/2019 10:38 pm : link

Quote: some people are just miserable.



We're discussing a football team. Grow up.

If the giants aren’t interested in here qb’s giantsFC : 3/16/2019 10:49 pm : link Then many other teams probably aren’t that Need one



Then teams may pass on drafting



Then these q ‘s slide down the draft board



Then the giants may find one they like at a lower pick



Then if they suck bad in 2019, which they prob will, they can try for a qb then and it won’t be as bad as if they drafted one of these at 6.



So good. I am fine w this

RE: RE: Daniel Jones crooza172 : 3/16/2019 10:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14342696 crooza172 said:





Quote:





Is about as underwhelming as the come. What do they love about this kid that the remotely thing he can carry this franchise for the next decade and a half? I don’t see it.







The Giants love those Senior Bowl MVPs.



And you would think they learned their lesson after drafting the last two. I wouldn't touch jones before round three.

RE: JonC montanagiant : 3/16/2019 11:31 pm : link

Quote: Heard anything about Daniel Jones? If he's there at 17 it's easy to imagine him being the pick.

I'd go Lock by a mile before Jones

MISDIRECTION 5BowlsSoon : 3/16/2019 11:36 pm : link They won’t do it two years in a row

RE: No to Rosen and Haskins bw in dc : 3/16/2019 11:39 pm : link

Quote: not so sure about Murray yet.



Why down on Rosen? Comp? Or they still have last year’s scouting report on their mind?



Why down on Rosen? Comp? Or they still have last year's scouting report on their mind?

RE: JonC .McL. : 3/16/2019 11:54 pm : link

Quote: Heard anything about Daniel Jones? If he's there at 17 it's easy to imagine him being the pick.

Good lord, I hope not...

Jones BigBlueCane : 3/17/2019 12:05 am : link is a multi-year year starter that can move or scramble, that was used to playing on and leading a team that was routinely out-talented by almost everyone they played. He's also I think one of the larger QB's in this draft from a size and height POV.



Mentally, he doesn't have any off the field red flags, he has a good relationship with Eli, and wants to learn from/study under him and thru Cutcliffe he already has a relationship with Manning as well as an understanding of what being an NFL QB off and on the field is all about.



He does seem to be a QB type that Shurmer prefers to work with and have an awful lot of the traits that the Giants would like/prefer in their QB.



at the risk of sounding right, I would not be surprised if he's picked either #17 or for their 2nd round pick.

RE: What would happen to the Sports media if Eli went on a run to close djm : 3/17/2019 12:07 am : link

Quote: Out his career ?



That right there..... What I wouldn’t give....



I know they are an easy target but to me it’s over the top. Especially the Eli narrative. It’s way over the top, overstated, even weird, and ill say that for as long as i live. Every single second guess on every transaction goes back to Eli still being employed by nyg. The giants have lost any shred of street cred because Eli is still here. It’s weird. I can see some second guessing but it’s like the giants have Dave Brown at qb for the last few years if you listen to some people. In comment 14342544 TommytheElephant said:That right there..... What I wouldn’t give....I know they are an easy target but to me it’s over the top. Especially the Eli narrative. It’s way over the top, overstated, even weird, and ill say that for as long as i live. Every single second guess on every transaction goes back to Eli still being employed by nyg. The giants have lost any shred of street cred because Eli is still here. It’s weird. I can see some second guessing but it’s like the giants have Dave Brown at qb for the last few years if you listen to some people.

RE: Jones bw in dc : 3/17/2019 12:12 am : link

Quote: is a multi-year year starter that can move or scramble, that was used to playing on and leading a team that was routinely out-talented by almost everyone they played. He's also I think one of the larger QB's in this draft from a size and height POV.



Mentally, he doesn't have any off the field red flags, he has a good relationship with Eli, and wants to learn from/study under him and thru Cutcliffe he already has a relationship with Manning as well as an understanding of what being an NFL QB off and on the field is all about.



He does seem to be a QB type that Shurmer prefers to work with and have an awful lot of the traits that the Giants would like/prefer in their QB.



at the risk of sounding right, I would not be surprised if he's picked either #17 or for their 2nd round pick.



You disappoint me, Cane. I used to respect your college insights.



You disappoint me, Cane. I used to respect your college insights.

This is a major setback. ; )

The guy puts up close to equal to average nfl stats djm : 3/17/2019 12:12 am : link Behind what is universally considered one of the very worst OLs in all of football and it’s a five alarm fire of dire proportions to many. Maybe I’m the idiot, I’ve been wrong before but while I do think the giants should look for the next long term starting qb I don’t think the nyg conversation should start and end with this so called insanely bad Eli qb decision by the giants. It started as a fire and spread. It’s out of control.

Sorry not to Miller the thread too much djm : 3/17/2019 12:21 am : link It will be interesting to see where the giants go here in this draft. Would they look for a qb in the second round or at 17? I don’t think they take Haskins at 6. I think they want the star defensive talent there. Can’t see murray sliding to 6 it’s just rare to see a high profile qb slide that far. One like Murray or even Haskins always goes top 5 it seems. Would they hope to get a guy like jones in round 2? I still haven’t even gotten used to knowing the giants have two first rounders, and both in top 20. Never happens.



Would 17 be too high for one of the other QBs? Do the giants just go defense crazy assuming they can get the RT in FA....



If they pass on the qbs I just hope that the Eli narrative cools down a bit and people just accept it for another year but that’s not gonna happen. Fun to my head I think they take a qb somewhere in those first 3 high picks But I’m not too sure about it. It’s a deep defensive draft... could you blame them if they just went bpa? They need players badly.

Fun to my head djm : 3/17/2019 12:22 am : link Should read gun to my head

I’ll say it again djm : 3/17/2019 12:34 am : link There is a ton of speculation going on that’s masked as actual journalism. It’s not. This shit from Lombardi is SPECULATION and opinion. It might look like factual information, but it’s not. He’s going on innuendo and rumor. Everyone is. Even if some or shit being “leaked” is real, it’s coming from the same pool of misinformation and bullshit. We’ve literally heard the giants like Murray and don’t like Murray in the same day. We’ve heard the same thing about Haskins. NOW, after this latest written piece of garbage, I’m supposed to believe that the giants don’t like any of these QBs? So every other prior article, tweet, blog or podcast from every other writer, talkie or expert was complete and utter horse shit?



The giants are the same as every other team. There is probably some true info out there and a whole bunch of false made up out of thin air bullshit. Good luck deciminating it all, maybe you get 1-2 things right due to sheer logic, but the giants aren’t leaking anything and even if they are, it doesn’t matter.

It's not just Lombardi AcesUp : 3/17/2019 12:49 am : link Jordan Ranaan and Diana Russini reported similar info the last few days. The Diana Russini report is the one that's most concerning. She's pretty much ubiquitous in ESPNs NFL programming and rolls up to a Giants employee and asks "So what do you guys think of Haskins?". And what looks like a sincere response is "He fucking stinks". Cmon! This isn't JonC or jtgiants on BigBlueInteractive.com. This is the chick that's literally on two ESPN channels at the same time talking about football every single day.





RE: RE: RE: No to Rosen and Haskins section125 : 3/17/2019 12:51 am : link

Quote:

Seriously, with the leaks and all this crap, is there any doubt this organization is the worst run in football? If JonC and JT can come one here and tell us exactly what is going on, something is fukadomed up. Don’t get me wrong; I love the information and I’m happy they pass it along, but does it not strike anyone as odd that the Giants can’t keep anything to themselves?



If the Giants have asshats, you don't think other teams have asshats?

If the Giants have asshats, you don't think other teams have asshats?

Dumb and dumber around here sometimes.....

I wish Giantimistic : 3/17/2019 1:37 am : link That if the Hiants really didn’t want Hankins that they would be telling everyone that they did so that a team would jump in front of them to take him and push a better player to the Giants.



I hope it is different with Gettleman but teams always seemed to jump in front of Reese to take who we really wanted.

RE: RE: RE: What would happen to the Sports media if Eli went on a run to close Gatorade Dunk : 3/17/2019 6:31 am : link

Quote: In comment 14342549 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 14342544 TommytheElephant said:





Quote:





Out his career ?







What would happen if you won the Power Ball?







Not surprisingly you would be rooting against the possibility...

Not surprisingly your reading comprehension skills continue to be at the remedial elementary level.

Well, could be another December joeinpa : 3/17/2019 7:17 am : link Watching Giants football knowing losses for draft position are better that wins.



Makes last year’s #1 pick even more puzzling

I will add joeinpa : 3/17/2019 7:28 am : link If any of Darnold, Allen, Rosen, Haskins, proves to be the real deal, passing at 2 and again at 6 will be remembered as one of the worst moves in history of this franchise



Giants pass and yet they all get picked in top 10. Guess DG is smartest guy in the room.





RE: I will add Sean : 3/17/2019 7:40 am : link

Quote: If any of Darnold, Allen, Rosen, Haskins, proves to be the real deal, passing at 2 and again at 6 will be remembered as one of the worst moves in history of this franchise



Giants pass and yet they all get picked in top 10. Guess DG is smartest guy in the room.





Not if the Giants get their guy next year (Tua, Fromm or Herbert). The issue I have is there will be a ton of competition league wide next year.

Quarterback, as usual, is not the problem with this team... the mike : 3/17/2019 8:22 am : link Never has been, never will be... Need to draft best player available every pic in this draft... and forever thereafter... Drafting for need is outright stupidity. Our need for a quarterback does not make any of them good.



Best player available is predominantly defense this year. Which is exactly what this team desperately needs... And, oh by the way, the best way to change the culture of this team is to get back to being the best defense in the NFL. When the best players on this team are predominantly on defense, we will again be competing for championships.... Whether that be with Eli Manning, Kyler Murray or Jake Fromm. Or Case Keenum for that matter.



The thing that drives me nuts on this site is the daily incessant rantings and ravings about the need for a franchise quarterback... It is a false narrative driven by the irrational alchemy of falling in love with star players...



Since 1990, of the 29 "star" quarterbacks taken first in the draft, thirteen can be considered outright busts (44%); ten have been solid non-championship starters (35%), led by Andrew Luck, arguably the best of the first quarterbacks drafted in the super bowl era, who has never even won an AFC championship in his seven years; and exactly six (21%) have taken their teams to the super bowl. Four are 0-1(McNair, Newton, Ryan, Goff). One is 2-2. The other is 2-0. Hint: The only two winners both have the same last name...



Defense... Defense... Defense!!! In that order.







RE: RE: RE: What would happen to the Sports media if Eli went on a run to close ajr2456 : 3/17/2019 8:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 14342549 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 14342544 TommytheElephant said:





Quote:





Out his career ?







What would happen if you won the Power Ball?







Not surprisingly you would be rooting against the possibility...



Yes I’m rooting against the Giants so my season tickets are worthless and my Sunday’s are miserable. You got me.



Yes I'm rooting against the Giants so my season tickets are worthless and my Sunday's are miserable. You got me.

There's a difference between being realistic about where this team is and rooting against them. We've been waiting 3 years for Eli to go on a run, the odds of that are getting slimmer.

RE: Quarterback, as usual, is not the problem with this team... ajr2456 : 3/17/2019 8:28 am : link

Quote:



Since 1990, of the 29 "star" quarterbacks taken first in the draft, thirteen can be considered outright busts (44%); ten have been solid non-championship starters (35%), led by Andrew Luck, arguably the best of the first quarterbacks drafted in the super bowl era, who has never even won an AFC championship in his seven years; and exactly six (21%) have taken their teams to the super bowl. Four are 0-1(McNair, Newton, Ryan, Goff). One is 2-2. The other is 2-0. Hint: The only two winners both have the same last name...



Defense... Defense... Defense!!! In that order.







Now do the bust percentage for every first round pick, I bet you get a similar number.

aj- Diver_Down : 3/17/2019 8:42 am : link pjacs has posted a chart in the past with success probability for each position in each round. Those that want to embrace analytics, it is revealing and perhaps disproves the theory of BPA in the later rounds. There are always outliers such as Tom Brady, but when looking at the chart, one could make the argument to never select a position after certain rounds.



Hopefully, PJ sees this comment and posts it again. Or it could be found in the archives under his handle.

RE: RE: I will add Gatorade Dunk : 3/17/2019 8:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 14342879 joeinpa said:





Quote:





If any of Darnold, Allen, Rosen, Haskins, proves to be the real deal, passing at 2 and again at 6 will be remembered as one of the worst moves in history of this franchise



Giants pass and yet they all get picked in top 10. Guess DG is smartest guy in the room.









Not if the Giants get their guy next year (Tua, Fromm or Herbert). The issue I have is there will be a ton of competition league wide next year.

Well in that scenario, we'll be halfway through Barkley's rookie contract by the time Eli's successor is even drafted, and would have to choose between extending Eli by a year, bringing in a placeholder QB, or opting to start a rookie QB right away despite Gettleman's stated admiration for what is now being commonly referred to as the Kansas City model.



It will also mean using the OBJ draft capital acquired this year on anything other than QB (thus starting the clock on those rookies' contracts), and very likely then having to use additional draft capital in the future to trade up for a QB.



I realize there are several ways to build a team successfully, but the problem as I see it with building the rest of the roster first and then getting your QB (aside from the obvious part of passing on QB prospects when you're in position to get one without trading up), is that most other positions don't have nearly the shelf life that a QB does, and many reach their peak more quickly than a QB might. So even though Barkley's great, we're squandering 2-3 years of his career on a transition era, and that's best case scenario where the next QB is both the right guy and has a fairly accelerated start to his career.



Well in that scenario, we'll be halfway through Barkley's rookie contract by the time Eli's successor is even drafted, and would have to choose between extending Eli by a year, bringing in a placeholder QB, or opting to start a rookie QB right away despite Gettleman's stated admiration for what is now being commonly referred to as the Kansas City model.

It will also mean using the OBJ draft capital acquired this year on anything other than QB (thus starting the clock on those rookies' contracts), and very likely then having to use additional draft capital in the future to trade up for a QB.

I realize there are several ways to build a team successfully, but the problem as I see it with building the rest of the roster first and then getting your QB (aside from the obvious part of passing on QB prospects when you're in position to get one without trading up), is that most other positions don't have nearly the shelf life that a QB does, and many reach their peak more quickly than a QB might. So even though Barkley's great, we're squandering 2-3 years of his career on a transition era, and that's best case scenario where the next QB is both the right guy and has a fairly accelerated start to his career.

There are a lot of ways to build a team, but some methods seem to be a bit more synergistic than others. And sometimes it starts to at least be a possibility that a GM who has never had to find his own franchise QB might be a little too gunshy about doing it.

Mentioned above by a few...if the Giants don't see Jimmy Googs : 3/17/2019 8:50 am : link a QB in this draft, then they absolutely should be flipping that second #1 pick this year for a few extra picks this year PLUS a #1 in 2020.



Use the two #1 picks next year to get up as far as we can to pick a QB in 2020.



If we finish 2019 bad enough and can draft a guy without tossing in the extra #1 pick, then all the better...

RE: aj- ajr2456 : 3/17/2019 9:00 am : link

Quote: pjacs has posted a chart in the past with success probability for each position in each round. Those that want to embrace analytics, it is revealing and perhaps disproves the theory of BPA in the later rounds. There are always outliers such as Tom Brady, but when looking at the chart, one could make the argument to never select a position after certain rounds.



Hopefully, PJ sees this comment and posts it again. Or it could be found in the archives under his handle.



From what I’ve read draft picks have a 53% success rate in the first round, but QBs have a 60% Success rate in the first.



Draft picks outside of the top 5 are succeeding at basically a 50-50 rate.

From what I've read draft picks have a 53% success rate in the first round, but QBs have a 60% Success rate in the first.

Draft picks outside of the top 5 are succeeding at basically a 50-50 rate.

RE: RE: What would happen to the Sports media if Eli went on a run to close joeinpa : 3/17/2019 9:02 am : link

Quote: In comment 14342544 TommytheElephant said:





Quote:





Out his career ?



He absolutely would get credit. You sound like you believe Eli and this offense accomplished something last season and are getting no credit for it





He still wouldn't get credit. The story lines would be that he got lucky (again). The defense carried the team. We played back-up QBs. Barkley is a beast and the only reason our offense is functional. Other teams were injured. Soft/weak schedule. Any reason other than giving Eli credit. In comment 14342576 Diver_Down said:

RE: RE: RE: What would happen to the Sports media if Eli went on a run to close Diver_Down : 3/17/2019 9:10 am : link

Quote: In comment 14342576 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14342544 TommytheElephant said:





Quote:





Out his career ?



He absolutely would get credit. You sound like you believe Eli and this offense accomplished something last season and are getting no credit for it





He still wouldn't get credit. The story lines would be that he got lucky (again). The defense carried the team. We played back-up QBs. Barkley is a beast and the only reason our offense is functional. Other teams were injured. Soft/weak schedule. Any reason other than giving Eli credit.







Was that in response to me? Can't tell with the messed up quoting.



Was that in response to me? Can't tell with the messed up quoting.

If it was, then why doesn't Eli get credit for throwing a career high completion percentage? Everyone except for a few thinks he is trash. How is it possible at 37 behind a terrible OL that he sets career highs?

RE: RE: aj- Jimmy Googs : 3/17/2019 9:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 14342948 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





pjacs has posted a chart in the past with success probability for each position in each round. Those that want to embrace analytics, it is revealing and perhaps disproves the theory of BPA in the later rounds. There are always outliers such as Tom Brady, but when looking at the chart, one could make the argument to never select a position after certain rounds.



Hopefully, PJ sees this comment and posts it again. Or it could be found in the archives under his handle.







From what I’ve read draft picks have a 53% success rate in the first round, but QBs have a 60% Success rate in the first.



Draft picks outside of the top 5 are succeeding at basically a 50-50 rate. Success rate - ( New Window )



Throw away the historical %s and hit rates. It doesn't matter at this point as we have to pick one in 2019 and/or 2020. End of story...

RE: RE: RE: aj- ajr2456 : 3/17/2019 9:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 14342979 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 14342948 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





pjacs has posted a chart in the past with success probability for each position in each round. Those that want to embrace analytics, it is revealing and perhaps disproves the theory of BPA in the later rounds. There are always outliers such as Tom Brady, but when looking at the chart, one could make the argument to never select a position after certain rounds.



Hopefully, PJ sees this comment and posts it again. Or it could be found in the archives under his handle.







From what I’ve read draft picks have a 53% success rate in the first round, but QBs have a 60% Success rate in the first.



Draft picks outside of the top 5 are succeeding at basically a 50-50 rate. Success rate - ( New Window )







Throw away the historical %s and hit rates. It doesn't matter at this point as we have to pick one in 2019 and/or 2020. End of story...



Exactly my point. Posters saying QBs have x chance of busting so we should wait to take one are missing the point.



Exactly my point. Posters saying QBs have x chance of busting so we should wait to take one are missing the point.

Every pick has a high chance of busting. You can try to guard against it as much as possible but there are too many variables.

bw in dc BigBlueCane : 3/17/2019 10:51 am : link Outside of Clemson vs Alabama again, there's not a lot of stuff to look forward to in CFB these days.



Those are the two programs that matter at the end.

RE: JonC JonC : 3/17/2019 11:51 am : link

Quote: Heard anything about Daniel Jones? If he's there at 17 it's easy to imagine him being the pick.



Nothing yet. I suspect #17 they go OT.

RE: RE: No to Rosen and Haskins JonC : 3/17/2019 11:52 am : link

Quote: In comment 14342665 JonC said:





Quote:





not so sure about Murray yet.







Why down on Rosen? Comp? Or they still have last year’s scouting report on their mind?





No new details on Rosen.

I read that this morning Carson53 : 3/17/2019 12:03 pm : link at The Athletic, wouldn't surprise me if that's true.

This is based on how DG handled the draft last year.

I know I am not't excited for Haskins, and never felt they would take Murray. If Daniel Jones made it to Round 2,

I would take him. He probably won't though.

I would trade for Rosen, 3rd and 5th, mot a 2nd Rd. pick.

Arizona was worst than the Giants last year, and their

O Line was worst as well (hard to believe, but...)

He still is a very good pure passer.

I would like them to go ER and RT on first two picks.

RE: RE: RE: RE: What would happen to the Sports media if Eli went on a run to close JCin332 : 3/17/2019 12:11 pm : link

Quote:





What would happen if you won the Power Ball?







Not surprisingly you would be rooting against the possibility...







Yes I’m rooting against the Giants so my season tickets are worthless and my Sunday’s are miserable. You got me.



There’s a difference between being realistic about where this team is and rooting against them. We’ve been waiting 3 years for Eli to go on a run, the odds of that are getting slimmer.





Well that makes 2 of us with season tickets so glad we both rooting for team success ..but from looking at your total body of work sometimes doesn't seem like it...

RE: RE: RE: RE: What would happen to the Sports media if Eli went on a run to close Carson53 : 3/17/2019 12:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14342981 joeinpa said:





Quote:





In comment 14342576 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14342544 TommytheElephant said:





Quote:





Out his career ?



He absolutely would get credit. You sound like you believe Eli and this offense accomplished something last season and are getting no credit for it





He still wouldn't get credit. The story lines would be that he got lucky (again). The defense carried the team. We played back-up QBs. Barkley is a beast and the only reason our offense is functional. Other teams were injured. Soft/weak schedule. Any reason other than giving Eli credit.











Was that in response to me? Can't tell with the messed up quoting.



If it was, then why doesn't Eli get credit for throwing a career high completion percentage? Everyone except for a few thinks he is trash. How is it possible at 37 behind a terrible OL that he sets career highs? .



His completion % had a lot to do with being a

'checkdown Charlie' for a least the first half of the season, at one point he was over 70%.

His career high in yardage was back in 2011 I believe,

when about 5 QB's threw for over 5,000 yards,

Eli was just under that.

So numbers can be deceiving. With no OBJ around

to stretch the field, you will see even more of 'checkdown Charlie' this year, I would presume. In comment 14342996 Diver_Down said:His completion % had a lot to do with being a'checkdown Charlie' for a least the first half of the season, at one point he was over 70%.His career high in yardage was back in 2011 I believe,when about 5 QB's threw for over 5,000 yards,Eli was just under that.So numbers can be deceiving. With no OBJ aroundto stretch the field, you will see even more of 'checkdown Charlie' this year, I would presume.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What would happen to the Sports media if Eli went on a run to close Gatorade Dunk : 3/17/2019 4:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14342932 ajr2456 said:





Quote:











What would happen if you won the Power Ball?







Not surprisingly you would be rooting against the possibility...







Yes I’m rooting against the Giants so my season tickets are worthless and my Sunday’s are miserable. You got me.



There’s a difference between being realistic about where this team is and rooting against them. We’ve been waiting 3 years for Eli to go on a run, the odds of that are getting slimmer.









Well that makes 2 of us with season tickets so glad we both rooting for team success ..but from looking at your total body of work sometimes doesn't seem like it...

I know you're not great at understanding things, but it IS possible to be a loyal Giants fan while simultaneously being cautious about Eli being the right option going forward. Some people are able to separate appreciation for the past from skepticism about the future. It's not an indictment of your fellow Giants fans that they don't all share your enduring faith in #10.