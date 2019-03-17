List your top THREE ALL TIME favorite GIANTS! Grey Pilgrim : 3/17/2019 5:27 am 1. LT

2. Eli

3. Strahan





I'm a relatively new fan madeinstars : 3/17/2019 5:36 am : link Being European and not having been exposed to football until 2007, so mine are:



Cruz

Eli

Tuck/Strahan/OBJ

This is hard but... Allen in CNJ : 3/17/2019 6:24 am : link For me it’s:



LT

Simms

Bavaro



Joe Morris, OJ, Harry Carson, Carl Banks, Eli, Strahan, Tuck, Phil Mcconkey are all in the discussion too.

LT Eli Homer Jones Chip : 3/17/2019 6:48 am : link Harry Carson is close

Can’t joeinpa : 3/17/2019 7:08 am : link But I ve always know that a large part of the younger fan base feels the same way about Eli as some of us older fans felt about Simms.



During the Simms era I was so disappointed when they released him at about Eli s age.

Many Hilary : 3/17/2019 7:12 am : link Eli Manning

Fran Tarkenton

Phil Simms

Should b top 5 or 10 steviej : 3/17/2019 7:36 am : link LT Ron Johnson & Bavaro

ELI ATL_Giants : 3/17/2019 7:55 am : link 2. LT

3. Barkley (I know its early, but I love this guy).

From down eras flycatcher : 3/17/2019 7:59 am : link Hampton

Mendenhall

Lockhart

The best yalebowl : 3/17/2019 8:01 am : link Joe Morrison

George Martin

Ron Johnson

Mine OldGiantsFan : 3/17/2019 8:31 am : link Good lists on this thread. Mine are:

Mark Bavaro

Phil Sims - Shaquon Barkley (tie)

Del Shofner

The first two are easy - #3 I can't decide X : 3/17/2019 8:37 am : link 1. LT

2. Eli

3. Tie - Ron Johnson, Homer Jones, Bob Tucker, Junior Coffee, Fran Tarkenton

My 3 and 3A Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 3/17/2019 8:38 am : link LT

Bavaro

Strahan



3A - Hakeem Nicks. Knew he was going to be a stud and was just dominant when he finally realized his talent. Damn injury robbed us.

Being a young fan BBelle21 : 3/17/2019 8:42 am : link And basing off players I watched:



1) ELI (of course)

2) Snee

3) Osi



Also really loved Seubert

Gifford-Strahan- Barkley Blue21 : 3/17/2019 8:45 am : link Actually really can't pin it to just 3 but these are three of them.

Damn X : 3/17/2019 8:46 am : link forgot Spider Lockhart, I wanted to play S because of him

Just three? johnnyb : 3/17/2019 9:08 am : link LT

Phil Simmes

Mark Bavaro







No love for Brandon Jacobs? Poktown Pete : 3/17/2019 9:10 am : link Every time he ran the ball I couldn’t wait to see who he’d flatten.



Also, what about Osi? I remember spontaneously yelling out in front of my kids after he strip sacked Aaron Rogers in the NFC playoff game, “Osi! I want your baby!”



Having said all that, it’s:

LT

Rambo

Jacobs



Guys who personified Giants football.



Simms, LT, Eli bob_in_ec : 3/17/2019 9:11 am : link Plus Homer Jones, Roosevelt Brown, Sam Huff,Frank Gifford, Joe Morris, Tiki Barber, JPP , Brandon Jacobs, Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, OBJ, Saquon Barkley and others

LT pjcas18 : 3/17/2019 9:14 am : link Bavaro



easy choices



3rd is harder, but I am going to pick Banks. He never gets enough credit IMO.



I do think though, unless something unplanned happens, Barkley could take that 3rd spot from Banks.

LT section125 : 3/17/2019 9:16 am : link Homer Jones

Strahan or Mendenhall or Harry Carson

I’ll Play Trainmaster : 3/17/2019 9:27 am : link Eli (on and off field)

LT (on field)

Bavaro



Honorable mentions

Strahan

Jacobs

Barkley (even after only 1 season; high potential to eventually make top 3)

LT number one by far PhilSimms15 : 3/17/2019 9:32 am : link Then Odell, then Eli

Tough one Bones : 3/17/2019 9:33 am : link Brad Van Pelt

Harry Carson

Francis Asbury Tarkenton

The second tier is more difficult... Grey Pilgrim : 3/17/2019 9:35 am : link Tiki

Kerry Collins (Relief after some pretty brutal QB's)

Bavaro

Hmm Reb8thVA : 3/17/2019 9:37 am : link 1. Eli Manning

2. Michael Strahan

3. Brandon Jacobs



. arcarsenal : 3/17/2019 9:38 am : link I'm 34... so, I'm not going to include guys I didn't get to watch at all as a kid or an adult...



I'd have to say..



Taylor

Strahan

Manning



Toomer is an honrable mention and has a special place because I remember reading practice reports in the sports section of Newsday each day before I went to school when I was in Jr High, and remember the version that was wearing #89, struggling to finish sprints in practice and sinking like a stone on the depth chart.



There was a time when it didn't seem like Toomer would ever amount to much of anything here - but then, the light came on in '99 and he carved out a fantastic career.



It was just cool seeing it all unfold from the very beginning - it sort of aligned with the point in my life where I made the transition from Giants "fan" in a typical childhood way to more of a fanatic where the Giants essentially became my religion each Sunday and I tracked everything they were doing, all of the news year-round, etc.

EASY, but must be 5 PaulN : 3/17/2019 10:12 am : link LT

Bavaro

Eli

Carson

YA



Strahan PaulN : 3/17/2019 10:13 am : link Would be number 6

Sorry PaulN : 3/17/2019 10:15 am : link But too many to make it a top 3 or even 5. To not mention Strahan or tuck would be a disaster, tuck could have 2 Super Bowl MVP's on his mantle for certain, and the 1986 Super Bowl MVP, Phil Simms must be mentioned, and the guy that was the defensive MVP that game, Carl Banks was sensational in the 1986 Super Bowl.

So my new list PaulN : 3/17/2019 10:18 am : link LT

Bavaro

Eli

Carson

YA

Simms

Strahan

Tuck

Banks

Huff



Those are players that must be mentioned in the teams history.

3 is tough... but Gmanfandan : 3/17/2019 10:21 am : link 1) 56

2) 92

3) 11







RE: So my new list Spinner : 3/17/2019 10:21 am : link

Quote: LT

Bavaro

Eli

Carson

YA

Simms

Strahan

Tuck

Banks

Huff



To them I would add Jack Gregory, Leonard Marshall and Jumbo Elliott



Those are players that must be mentioned in the teams history. In comment 14343118 PaulN said:

Favorites are different than best GrMtWoods : 3/17/2019 11:08 am : link Spider Lockhart

Harry Carson

Phil Simms



I wish I could have watched Em Tunnell play





my 3 hankb1126 : 3/17/2019 11:20 am : link taylor

Gifford

katcavage





I think you should also do this by decades

Difficult question Oscar : 3/17/2019 11:43 am : link Eli is the only one I would definitely put on the list. After that hard to say, probably Strahan and Tuck. I really liked Tiki as a player but his personality and post-career stuff has a negative impact, also never won a Super Bowl with him.



I saw late LT and Simms but I didn’t see their prime years and also I think LT is a piece of shit person so I wouldn’t put him on my list of favorites.





LT GiantsUA : 3/17/2019 11:49 am : link Harry Carson

Jesse Armstead



Honorable mention - Eli, Jason Seahorn(pre-injury), SQ (I know it's early), Justin Tuck, Ahmad Bradshaw)

Bavaro John In CO : 3/17/2019 11:49 am : link LT

Banks



Very hard to select only 3. Now I feel bad that I just discounted the last 30 years of Giants....but those 80's teams, that was my era, in my 20's when a Giants win or loss determined the course of my week:)

Number one is too hard. dannyduffle : 3/17/2019 11:53 am : link 1a. Eli Manning

1b. Michael Strahan

3. Lawrence Taylor

Arnie Weinmeister, Jimmy Patton and a tie between carpoon : 3/17/2019 12:23 pm : link Phil Simms and Saquon Barkley.

Three’s not enough... trueblueinpw : 3/17/2019 12:38 pm : link But it’s the game so:



1.Eli

2.Simms

3.Rodney Hampton



Would list LT number one but I just can no longer look past the years and years of truly abhorrent criminal conduct.

Top 3 + Honorbale mention giantstock : 3/17/2019 1:57 pm : link 1-- LT

2-- Ron Johnson

3-- John Mednehall



Honorable mention Simms, Carson, and Carpenter.

RE: *Toomer Gmanfandan : 3/17/2019 1:57 pm : link

Quote: .



No- you were right the first time - Tooooomer! In comment 14343190 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:No- you were right the first time - Tooooomer!

LT, Rosey Brown...and a pause, as there are so many more. yatqb : 3/17/2019 2:46 pm : link Robustelli, Homer Jones, YA Tittle, Simms, Eli, Carson, Barkley.



For class acts I'd say Eli, Rosey and Carson.

Sinorice Moss, Ramses Barden, and D'Montre Moore PatersonPlank : 3/17/2019 2:54 pm : link in that order.

3 is tough Eli Wilson : 3/17/2019 3:00 pm : link LT

Eli

Dave Meggett (is he still in jail?)



Strahan's attitude pissed me off for a small portion of his career and Bavaro wasn't around long enough - otherwise one of them would be on there.



Barkley is likely to bump Meggett very shortly.

Gifford, clatterbuck : 3/17/2019 3:04 pm : link LT, Eli Manning. Three is really hard. Hell, 10 is really hard.

Here we go Rong5611 : 3/17/2019 3:40 pm : link LT, Harry, Manning, Joe Morris, Osi

Rodney Hampton GeorgeAdams33 : 3/17/2019 3:50 pm : link Erik Howard



Mark Bavaro

Tough question 5BowlsSoon : 3/17/2019 4:08 pm : link LT

Tiki

Martin

Mine Gregorio : 3/17/2019 4:38 pm : link Simms

LT

Brandon Jacobs

. JustaDiscussion : 3/17/2019 9:22 pm : link Dave Meggett - Only reason to watch after the Giants fell apart in the early 90s

Rodney Hampton - My favorite player on the 1990 superbowl team.

Derrick Ward - The no huddle offense consisting of what seemed like primarily just a shotgun trap play or a back shoulder fade to Plax was so much fun to watch during such a magical 2007 season. Ward running that trap play made me smile every time.

Bavaro BlueLou'sBack : 3/17/2019 9:50 pm : link Bradshaw

Harry Carson.



Each one of these three didn't have close to the G-d given talent of LT.



But they gave you every ounce of what talent they had...

Then reached down inside and gave a few ounces more.



They left everything they had on the field. What more can you ask of your favorites?