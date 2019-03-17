Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
List your top THREE ALL TIME favorite GIANTS!

Grey Pilgrim : 3/17/2019 5:27 am
1. LT
2. Eli
3. Strahan

Mine  
theold5j : 3/17/2019 5:31 am : link
Eli
LT
Armstead
Eli  
Ira : 3/17/2019 5:35 am : link
Bavaro
Barkley
I'm a relatively new fan  
madeinstars : 3/17/2019 5:36 am : link
Being European and not having been exposed to football until 2007, so mine are:

Cruz
Eli
Tuck/Strahan/OBJ
LT  
mattyblue : 3/17/2019 6:00 am : link
Strahan
Odell/Tiki/Simms
Osi  
bigblue18 : 3/17/2019 6:03 am : link
Hampton
Plaxico
LT, Bavaro, Bradshaw  
DonQuixote : 3/17/2019 6:04 am : link
.
LT, Eli, Bavaro  
Steve in ATL : 3/17/2019 6:16 am : link
tough to choose just 3.
LT, Bavaro,  
micky : 3/17/2019 6:20 am : link
and Simms
This is hard but...  
Allen in CNJ : 3/17/2019 6:24 am : link
For me it’s:

LT
Simms
Bavaro

Joe Morris, OJ, Harry Carson, Carl Banks, Eli, Strahan, Tuck, Phil Mcconkey are all in the discussion too.
LT Eli Homer Jones  
Chip : 3/17/2019 6:48 am : link
Harry Carson is close
Can’t  
joeinpa : 3/17/2019 7:08 am : link
But I ve always know that a large part of the younger fan base feels the same way about Eli as some of us older fans felt about Simms.

During the Simms era I was so disappointed when they released him at about Eli s age.
Many  
Hilary : 3/17/2019 7:12 am : link
Eli Manning
Fran Tarkenton
Phil Simms
Should b top 5 or 10  
steviej : 3/17/2019 7:36 am : link
LT Ron Johnson & Bavaro
3 favs  
steve in maryland : 3/17/2019 7:46 am : link
1 LT
2 Homer jones
3 harry carson
LT  
Big Blue '56 : 3/17/2019 7:51 am : link
Eli

Gifford
ELI  
ATL_Giants : 3/17/2019 7:55 am : link
2. LT
3. Barkley (I know its early, but I love this guy).
From down eras  
flycatcher : 3/17/2019 7:59 am : link
Hampton
Mendenhall
Lockhart
The best  
yalebowl : 3/17/2019 8:01 am : link
Joe Morrison
George Martin
Ron Johnson
.  
Ryan in Albany : 3/17/2019 8:02 am : link
Bavaro
Banks
Eli
Eli  
Matt G : 3/17/2019 8:04 am : link
LT
Bavaro
Tougher than I thought...  
Spider in Warwick : 3/17/2019 8:28 am : link
So many to name but top 3:

Fran Tarkenton
Ron Johnson
Saquan Barkley
Mine  
OldGiantsFan : 3/17/2019 8:31 am : link
Good lists on this thread. Mine are:
Mark Bavaro
Phil Sims - Shaquon Barkley (tie)
Del Shofner
The first two are easy - #3 I can't decide  
X : 3/17/2019 8:37 am : link
1. LT
2. Eli
3. Tie - Ron Johnson, Homer Jones, Bob Tucker, Junior Coffee, Fran Tarkenton
My 3 and 3A  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 3/17/2019 8:38 am : link
LT
Bavaro
Strahan

3A - Hakeem Nicks. Knew he was going to be a stud and was just dominant when he finally realized his talent. Damn injury robbed us.
It's in my profile  
Anakim : 3/17/2019 8:38 am : link
.
Being a young fan  
BBelle21 : 3/17/2019 8:42 am : link
And basing off players I watched:

1) ELI (of course)
2) Snee
3) Osi

Also really loved Seubert
Gifford-Strahan- Barkley  
Blue21 : 3/17/2019 8:45 am : link
Actually really can't pin it to just 3 but these are three of them.
Damn  
X : 3/17/2019 8:46 am : link
forgot Spider Lockhart, I wanted to play S because of him
LT, Banks, Bavaro  
peteschweaty : 3/17/2019 8:53 am : link
.
Simms, Carson, Martin.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/17/2019 8:58 am : link
From this century, Rich Seubert, Kareem McKenzie, and Saquon Barkley
... and Justin Tuck.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/17/2019 9:03 am : link
Major space-out there.
Just three?  
johnnyb : 3/17/2019 9:08 am : link
LT
Phil Simmes
Mark Bavaro


Eli, LT  
Bogey : 3/17/2019 9:09 am : link
And Tiki. (Fight me).
No love for Brandon Jacobs?  
Poktown Pete : 3/17/2019 9:10 am : link
Every time he ran the ball I couldn’t wait to see who he’d flatten.

Also, what about Osi? I remember spontaneously yelling out in front of my kids after he strip sacked Aaron Rogers in the NFC playoff game, “Osi! I want your baby!”

Having said all that, it’s:
LT
Rambo
Jacobs

Guys who personified Giants football.
Simms, LT, Eli  
bob_in_ec : 3/17/2019 9:11 am : link
Plus Homer Jones, Roosevelt Brown, Sam Huff,Frank Gifford, Joe Morris, Tiki Barber, JPP , Brandon Jacobs, Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, OBJ, Saquon Barkley and others
LT  
pjcas18 : 3/17/2019 9:14 am : link
Bavaro

easy choices

3rd is harder, but I am going to pick Banks. He never gets enough credit IMO.

I do think though, unless something unplanned happens, Barkley could take that 3rd spot from Banks.
LT  
section125 : 3/17/2019 9:16 am : link
Homer Jones
Strahan or Mendenhall or Harry Carson
LT  
JohnB : 3/17/2019 9:21 am : link
Eli
Phil
Charlie Conerly  
CT Charlie : 3/17/2019 9:26 am : link
Saquon Barkley
Jay Alford
I’ll Play  
Trainmaster : 3/17/2019 9:27 am : link
Eli (on and off field)
LT (on field)
Bavaro

Honorable mentions
Strahan
Jacobs
Barkley (even after only 1 season; high potential to eventually make top 3)
LT number one by far  
PhilSimms15 : 3/17/2019 9:32 am : link
Then Odell, then Eli
Tough one  
Bones : 3/17/2019 9:33 am : link
Brad Van Pelt
Harry Carson
Francis Asbury Tarkenton
The second tier is more difficult...  
Grey Pilgrim : 3/17/2019 9:35 am : link
Tiki
Kerry Collins (Relief after some pretty brutal QB's)
Bavaro
Hmm  
Reb8thVA : 3/17/2019 9:37 am : link
1. Eli Manning
2. Michael Strahan
3. Brandon Jacobs
.  
arcarsenal : 3/17/2019 9:38 am : link
I'm 34... so, I'm not going to include guys I didn't get to watch at all as a kid or an adult...

I'd have to say..

Taylor
Strahan
Manning

Toomer is an honrable mention and has a special place because I remember reading practice reports in the sports section of Newsday each day before I went to school when I was in Jr High, and remember the version that was wearing #89, struggling to finish sprints in practice and sinking like a stone on the depth chart.

There was a time when it didn't seem like Toomer would ever amount to much of anything here - but then, the light came on in '99 and he carved out a fantastic career.

It was just cool seeing it all unfold from the very beginning - it sort of aligned with the point in my life where I made the transition from Giants "fan" in a typical childhood way to more of a fanatic where the Giants essentially became my religion each Sunday and I tracked everything they were doing, all of the news year-round, etc.
Eli  
Aaron Thomas : 3/17/2019 9:45 am : link
Y.A. Tittle and Alex Webster
Plax is up there too....  
Grey Pilgrim : 3/17/2019 9:48 am : link
Never was a huge OBJ fan.
EASY, but must be 5  
PaulN : 3/17/2019 10:12 am : link
LT
Bavaro
Eli
Carson
YA
Strahan  
PaulN : 3/17/2019 10:13 am : link
Would be number 6
Sorry  
PaulN : 3/17/2019 10:15 am : link
But too many to make it a top 3 or even 5. To not mention Strahan or tuck would be a disaster, tuck could have 2 Super Bowl MVP's on his mantle for certain, and the 1986 Super Bowl MVP, Phil Simms must be mentioned, and the guy that was the defensive MVP that game, Carl Banks was sensational in the 1986 Super Bowl.
So my new list  
PaulN : 3/17/2019 10:18 am : link
LT
Bavaro
Eli
Carson
YA
Simms
Strahan
Tuck
Banks
Huff

Those are players that must be mentioned in the teams history.
3 is tough... but  
Gmanfandan : 3/17/2019 10:21 am : link
1) 56
2) 92
3) 11


RE: So my new list  
Spinner : 3/17/2019 10:21 am : link
In comment 14343118 PaulN said:
Quote:
LT
Bavaro
Eli
Carson
YA
Simms
Strahan
Tuck
Banks
Huff

To them I would add Jack Gregory, Leonard Marshall and Jumbo Elliott

Those are players that must be mentioned in the teams history.
mine  
BK on Casco Bay : 3/17/2019 10:40 am : link
Jim Burt, Brandon Jacobs, Richie Seubert
Coughlin  
BigBlue in Keys : 3/17/2019 10:46 am : link
Jacobs
Toomer
LT, Eli and Justin Tuck  
Maximus, Esq. : 3/17/2019 10:46 am : link
.
Eli, Tuck,  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/17/2019 10:48 am : link
& Tooomer.
*Toomer  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/17/2019 10:49 am : link
.
Favorites are different than best  
GrMtWoods : 3/17/2019 11:08 am : link
Spider Lockhart
Harry Carson
Phil Simms

I wish I could have watched Em Tunnell play

...  
Jay on the Island : 3/17/2019 11:16 am : link
Strahan
Eli
Tuck/Seubert

my 3  
hankb1126 : 3/17/2019 11:20 am : link
taylor
Gifford
katcavage


I think you should also do this by decades
.  
Clintqb17 : 3/17/2019 11:37 am : link
Eli
Tuck
Bradshaw
1. Strahan  
732NYG : 3/17/2019 11:39 am : link
2. Tuck
3. Pierce
Difficult question  
Oscar : 3/17/2019 11:43 am : link
Eli is the only one I would definitely put on the list. After that hard to say, probably Strahan and Tuck. I really liked Tiki as a player but his personality and post-career stuff has a negative impact, also never won a Super Bowl with him.

I saw late LT and Simms but I didn’t see their prime years and also I think LT is a piece of shit person so I wouldn’t put him on my list of favorites.

LT  
GiantsUA : 3/17/2019 11:49 am : link
Harry Carson
Jesse Armstead

Honorable mention - Eli, Jason Seahorn(pre-injury), SQ (I know it's early), Justin Tuck, Ahmad Bradshaw)
Bavaro  
John In CO : 3/17/2019 11:49 am : link
LT
Banks

Very hard to select only 3. Now I feel bad that I just discounted the last 30 years of Giants....but those 80's teams, that was my era, in my 20's when a Giants win or loss determined the course of my week:)
Number one is too hard.  
dannyduffle : 3/17/2019 11:53 am : link
1a. Eli Manning
1b. Michael Strahan
3. Lawrence Taylor
Arnie Weinmeister, Jimmy Patton and a tie between  
carpoon : 3/17/2019 12:23 pm : link
Phil Simms and Saquon Barkley.
Three’s not enough...  
trueblueinpw : 3/17/2019 12:38 pm : link
But it’s the game so:

1.Eli
2.Simms
3.Rodney Hampton

Would list LT number one but I just can no longer look past the years and years of truly abhorrent criminal conduct.
Top 3 + Honorbale mention  
giantstock : 3/17/2019 1:57 pm : link
1-- LT
2-- Ron Johnson
3-- John Mednehall

Honorable mention Simms, Carson, and Carpenter.
RE: *Toomer  
Gmanfandan : 3/17/2019 1:57 pm : link
In comment 14343190 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
.


No- you were right the first time - Tooooomer!
...  
Hades07 : 3/17/2019 2:01 pm : link
1-Eli Manning
2-Rodney Hampton
3-Richie Seubert
RE: LT, Banks, Bavaro  
Bill in UT : 3/17/2019 2:23 pm : link
In comment 14342963 peteschweaty said:
Quote:
.


this
LT, Rosey Brown...and a pause, as there are so many more.  
yatqb : 3/17/2019 2:46 pm : link
Robustelli, Homer Jones, YA Tittle, Simms, Eli, Carson, Barkley.

For class acts I'd say Eli, Rosey and Carson.
Sinorice Moss, Ramses Barden, and D'Montre Moore  
PatersonPlank : 3/17/2019 2:54 pm : link
in that order.
3 is tough  
Eli Wilson : 3/17/2019 3:00 pm : link
LT
Eli
Dave Meggett (is he still in jail?)

Strahan's attitude pissed me off for a small portion of his career and Bavaro wasn't around long enough - otherwise one of them would be on there.

Barkley is likely to bump Meggett very shortly.
Gifford,  
clatterbuck : 3/17/2019 3:04 pm : link
LT, Eli Manning. Three is really hard. Hell, 10 is really hard.
LT, Simms, Bavaro  
Greg from LI : 3/17/2019 3:10 pm : link
.
Here we go  
Rong5611 : 3/17/2019 3:40 pm : link
LT, Harry, Manning, Joe Morris, Osi
Rodney Hampton  
GeorgeAdams33 : 3/17/2019 3:50 pm : link
Erik Howard

Mark Bavaro
Tough one  
USAF NYG Fan : 3/17/2019 4:07 pm : link
1. LT
2. Bavaro
3. Eli
Tough question  
5BowlsSoon : 3/17/2019 4:08 pm : link
LT
Tiki
Martin
Art Stevenson (1926)  
markky : 3/17/2019 4:34 pm : link
LT
Bavaro

(honorable mention: Jacobs)
Mine  
Gregorio : 3/17/2019 4:38 pm : link
Simms
LT
Brandon Jacobs
Tiki  
adamg : 3/17/2019 4:47 pm : link
Beckham
RE: Tiki  
adamg : 3/17/2019 4:47 pm : link
In comment 14343793 adamg said:
Quote:
Beckham

And Eli...
My three  
Marty866b : 3/17/2019 4:53 pm : link
1-Mark Collins
2-LT
3-Homer Jones
No brainer  
Blue Dream : 3/17/2019 8:43 pm : link
Dave Brown
Jeremy Lincoln
Erek Flowers
.  
Jim Bur(n)t : 3/17/2019 8:47 pm : link
Jim Burt
LT
Gary Reasons
.  
JustaDiscussion : 3/17/2019 9:22 pm : link
Dave Meggett - Only reason to watch after the Giants fell apart in the early 90s
Rodney Hampton - My favorite player on the 1990 superbowl team.
Derrick Ward - The no huddle offense consisting of what seemed like primarily just a shotgun trap play or a back shoulder fade to Plax was so much fun to watch during such a magical 2007 season. Ward running that trap play made me smile every time.
Bavaro  
BlueLou'sBack : 3/17/2019 9:50 pm : link
Bradshaw
Harry Carson.

Each one of these three didn't have close to the G-d given talent of LT.

But they gave you every ounce of what talent they had...
Then reached down inside and gave a few ounces more.

They left everything they had on the field. What more can you ask of your favorites?
My favorite, not necessarily the greatest...  
FanMan : 3/17/2019 9:52 pm : link
1-LT
2-Simms
3-Troy Archer
1) Bavaro  
BigBlueinDE : 3/17/2019 10:08 pm : link
2) Simms
3) Carson
