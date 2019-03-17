Giants with $12.26 million in cap space left gidiefor : Mod : 3/17/2019 7:05 pm : 3/17/2019 7:05 pm

- ( per Albert Breer Link - ( New Window

So 2.6 really since DG wants $10 million for in season contingencies The_Boss : 3/17/2019 7:07 pm : link -

Not a lot considering DG said they need 8-10 mil nyjuggernaut2 : 3/17/2019 7:07 pm : link for draft picks.

how accurate is this? Bruner4329 : 3/17/2019 7:12 pm : link Some teams would not be able to sign draft picks if these amounts are true.

... christian : 3/17/2019 7:12 pm : link According to Spotrac the Giants slot rookie pool needs to be:



Round 1, Pick #6 $4,634,581

Round 1, Pick #17 $2,394,232

Round 2, Pick #37 $1,382,122

Round 3, Pick #70 $762,070

Round 3, Pick #95 $702,609

Round 4, Pick #108 $686,254

Round 4, Pick #132 $655,076

Round 5, Pick #142 $580,080

Round 5, Pick #143 $578,407

Round 5, Pick #171 $553,276

Round 6, Pick #180 $541,127

Round 7, Pick #232 $517,917

Round 7, Pick #245 $513,750

Projected Draft Pool: $14,501,501

Giants are going to need... bw in dc : 3/17/2019 7:13 pm : link at least $7M available if they stay put at #6 and #17.



And probably $10-11M+ overall for the draft...

the Giants are going to trade gidiefor : Mod : 3/17/2019 7:14 pm : : 3/17/2019 7:14 pm : link Jack Rabbit -- that will free up some space



RE: ... robbieballs2003 : 3/17/2019 7:15 pm : link

Quote: According to Spotrac the Giants slot rookie pool needs to be:



But those later picks probably won't count against tye cap because of the top 51 rule.

RE: the Giants are going to trade christian : 3/17/2019 7:16 pm : link

Quote: Jack Rabbit -- that will free up some space



That's a good target -- I also suspect Ogletree's contract was redone to spread his roster bonus into a signing bonus. In comment 14343985 gidiefor said:That's a good target -- I also suspect Ogletree's contract was redone to spread his roster bonus into a signing bonus.

RE: the Giants are going to trade eric2425ny : 3/17/2019 7:18 pm : link

Quote: Jack Rabbit -- that will free up some space



Probably, at first glance I thought no way, but why keep him at this point? We are not vying for a SB this year. This is honestly kind of exciting to see us build a brand new roster, we weren’t winning anything with the old one. In comment 14343985 gidiefor said:Probably, at first glance I thought no way, but why keep him at this point? We are not vying for a SB this year. This is honestly kind of exciting to see us build a brand new roster, we weren’t winning anything with the old one.

Eli Marty866b : 3/17/2019 7:18 pm : link As long as we keep paying him all is well.

RE: the Giants are going to trade adamg : 3/17/2019 7:18 pm : link

Quote: Jack Rabbit -- that will free up some space



Makes sense to do that and then make corner a priority in the draft. In comment 14343985 gidiefor said:Makes sense to do that and then make corner a priority in the draft.

Remember there will be cap displacement Chip : 3/17/2019 7:18 pm : link for 12 players of 7 million. so you need to subtract that amount from the total since we have more than 51 players under contract.

Same with Shep and wide receiver adamg : 3/17/2019 7:19 pm : link Or Goodson and linebacker. Not sure Goodson will fetch much, though, I think he's decent.

RE: RE: ... christian : 3/17/2019 7:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14343982 christian said:





Quote:





According to Spotrac the Giants slot rookie pool needs to be:



RE: Not a lot considering DG said they need 8-10 mil DavidinBMNY : 3/17/2019 7:19 pm : link

Quote: for draft picks. The cap situation can be manipulated, I wouldn't be overly concerned. That said I wouldn't mind them not spending and in a sense tanking. In comment 14343972 nyjuggernaut2 said:The cap situation can be manipulated, I wouldn't be overly concerned. That said I wouldn't mind them not spending and in a sense tanking.

RE: Gidiefor gidiefor : Mod : 3/17/2019 7:20 pm : link

Quote: Is that an opinion or fact?



its an edumacated opinion In comment 14343989 George from PA said:its an edumacated opinion

RE: So 2.6 really since DG wants $10 million for in season contingencies adamg : 3/17/2019 7:20 pm : link

Quote: - 2.26? In comment 14343971 The_Boss said:2.26?

RE: RE: Gidiefor gidiefor : Mod : 3/17/2019 7:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14343989 George from PA said:





Quote:





Is that an opinion or fact?







its an edumacated opinion



by the way - the Colts are looking to trade for a corner

- ( In comment 14344002 gidiefor said:by the way - the Colts are looking to trade for a corner Link - ( New Window

RE: RE: So 2.6 really since DG wants $10 million for in season contingencies The_Boss : 3/17/2019 7:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14343971 The_Boss said:





Quote:





-



2.26?



Yeah I immediately saw I f’ed that up after I submitted my post. In comment 14344003 adamg said:Yeah I immediately saw I f’ed that up after I submitted my post.

Even more though. Every one of those contracts above that push another contract off you have to subtract the contracts coming off the books too. In comment 14343998 christian said:Even more though. Every one of those contracts above that push another contract off you have to subtract the contracts coming off the books too.

Zeitler can be reworked USAF NYG Fan : 3/17/2019 7:28 pm : link As can others. If they cut/trade anyone it will probably be dependent on the positions they draft for.

To me SJGiant : 3/17/2019 7:28 pm : link It looks like Rhett Ellison is the best to cut.

RE: To me gidiefor : Mod : 3/17/2019 7:31 pm : link

Quote: It looks like Rhett Ellison is the best to cut.



unlikely -- they just re-signed him





jtgiants implied that there is likely to be more trades -- Shep, Engram and Jackrabbit remain the likely candidates In comment 14344021 SJGiant said:unlikely -- they just re-signed himjtgiants implied that there is likely to be more trades -- Shep, Engram and Jackrabbit remain the likely candidates

RE: ... mavric : 3/17/2019 7:31 pm : link

Quote: According to Spotrac the Giants slot rookie pool needs to be:



Whoa....when did we get that extra 3rd round pick...at 70 no less In comment 14343982 christian said:Whoa....when did we get that extra 3rd round pick...at 70 no less

good pick up mavric gidiefor : Mod : 3/17/2019 7:32 pm : : 3/17/2019 7:32 pm : link that's a boo boo at Spot Trac -- that pick is gone

It'll be more once Zeitler restructures his deal Anakim : 3/17/2019 7:35 pm : link .

RE: It'll be more once Zeitler restructures his deal BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/17/2019 7:38 pm : link

Quote: .



They are definitely going to do that to free up some space just like they did with Ogletree last season. In comment 14344031 Anakim said:They are definitely going to do that to free up some space just like they did with Ogletree last season.

If we cut Ellison after 6/1 5BowlsSoon : 3/17/2019 7:39 pm : link We Save about 4 million on the cap



I would like to think the Giants value Ellison seeing they just acquired him last year. I don’t see how you devalue a guy that quickly.This tells me something about our managers....not very wise.

Eliot's cap hit santacruzom : 3/17/2019 7:40 pm : link Is roughly a million dollars per interception he'll throw.

insane amount of dead Enzo : 3/17/2019 7:41 pm : link money last year and this year. And a huge cap hit at QB. And a big cap hit at RB. But hey, let's try and win!

RE: If we cut Ellison after 6/1 adamg : 3/17/2019 7:43 pm : link

Quote: We Save about 4 million on the cap



I would like to think the Giants value Ellison seeing they just acquired him last year. I don’t see how you devalue a guy that quickly.This tells me something about our managers....not very wise.



Ellison was a Reese signing two years ago. Not last year. But they already cut a guy they signed. Omameh... In comment 14344034 5BowlsSoon said:Ellison was a Reese signing two years ago. Not last year. But they already cut a guy they signed. Omameh...

RE: RE: To me SJGiant : 3/17/2019 7:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14344021 SJGiant said:





Quote:





It looks like Rhett Ellison is the best to cut.







unlikely -- they just re-signed him





jtgiants implied that there is likely to be more trades -- Shep, Engram and Jackrabbit remain the likely candidates



If you mean March 2017 is when they just resigned him,that is two years ago. At least that is what OTC says.



- ( In comment 14344025 gidiefor said:If you mean March 2017 is when they just resigned him,that is two years ago. At least that is what OTC says. Rhett Ellison contract - ( New Window

RE: the Giants are going to trade M.S. : 3/17/2019 7:50 pm : link

Quote: Jack Rabbit -- that will free up some space

Definitely looking forward to getting rid of our last good back line defensive player. In comment 14343985 gidiefor said:Definitely looking forward to getting rid of our last good back line defensive player.

Get rid of everyone except Eli. Default : 3/17/2019 7:50 pm : link Makes sense...

Most of the teams with the least cap space Essex : 3/17/2019 7:51 pm : link win ( a few exceptions like the Bucs), but we are not a well run team at the moment

RE: Eli $ Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/17/2019 7:53 pm : link

Quote: killing us...



I would say the $34 million in DEAD MONEY is the bigger issue. In comment 14344028 Jim Bur(n)t said:I would say the $34 million in DEAD MONEY is the bigger issue.

RE: RE: RE: To me gidiefor : Mod : 3/17/2019 7:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14344025 gidiefor said:





Quote:





In comment 14344021 SJGiant said:





Quote:





It looks like Rhett Ellison is the best to cut.







unlikely -- they just re-signed him





jtgiants implied that there is likely to be more trades -- Shep, Engram and Jackrabbit remain the likely candidates







If you mean March 2017 is when they just resigned him,that is two years ago. At least that is what OTC says. Rhett Ellison contract - ( New Window )



my bad -- senility -- Penny was the one they re-signed not Ellison In comment 14344051 SJGiant said:my bad -- senility -- Penny was the one they re-signed not Ellison

RE: RE: RE: RE: ... christian : 3/17/2019 7:58 pm : link

Quote: Even more though. Every one of those contracts above that push another contract off you have to subtract the contracts coming off the books too.



Sure -- but then because of how top heavy the Giants roster is with salary, a number of these draft picks might cost more toward the cap than the incumbent.



Bottom line the Giants will need 11M+ (correcting for that errant 3rd round pick and accounting for top 51) -- whether that room comes from existing space or cutting other players.



If the Giants are going to add much more this offseason there will need to be corresponding moves to make room. In comment 14344014 robbieballs2003 said:Sure -- but then because of how top heavy the Giants roster is with salary, a number of these draft picks might cost more toward the cap than the incumbent.Bottom line the Giants will need 11M+ (correcting for that errant 3rd round pick and accounting for top 51) -- whether that room comes from existing space or cutting other players.If the Giants are going to add much more this offseason there will need to be corresponding moves to make room.

RE: RE: Gidiefor Beer Man : 3/17/2019 8:00 pm : link

They can get some extra money if they halfback20 : 3/17/2019 8:12 pm : link Rework zeitlers contract right?

maybe this is why Remmers and his agent walked and are keeping in plato : 3/17/2019 8:18 pm : link touch

RE: RE: Eli $ bw in dc : 3/17/2019 8:19 pm : link

Why trade Engram? Marty866b : 3/17/2019 8:19 pm : link He's on a rookie contract. He plays a position that we need help and he has plenty of potential. Not EVERYTHING Reese did was a mistake. Reese at least has two Super Bowl rings as the GM and Gettleman will retire with none in the sale role.



The cap can be played with a million ways. Sure Big Blue '56 : 3/17/2019 8:29 pm : link some teams get hurt depthwise, but not for long. That shoild be obvious by now. We will do whatever we care to do with minimal negative impact, imv..



That’s not how it goes during these times..No concern at all

RE: maybe this is why Remmers and his agent walked and are keeping in Lurts : 3/17/2019 8:31 pm : link

Quote: touch



That makes sense, Plato. In comment 14344091 plato said:That makes sense, Plato.

Obviously they are going to have to clear some space. Beer Man : 3/17/2019 8:34 pm : link They have 12 draft picks to sign (probably be less) and DG has stated that he needs $10M slush fund for the season.

Cap Savings Candidates - Diver_Down : 3/17/2019 8:44 pm : link Jenkins - Current Cap hit $14.75M; Cut Cap Savings $7.75M

Ellison - Current Cap hit $5.75M; Cut Cap Savings $3.25M





Those 2 alone is almost enough to sign the rookie class. It is also likely that we won't be making all 12 picks. Some picks will be used to trade up to target specific players.



There is also the probability that Shep is traded. Wouldn't be surprised if Engram finds a ticket out of town.



Then we can always restructure contracts. Zeitler is an obvious candidate, but we could also restructure Nate Solder's deal. I would prefer that we not touch Nate's so that we can get out from his contract sooner than later. And the obvious elephant in the room is Eli's contract. It would be an easy one to gain a chunk of cap room by tacking on a year or 2 with an extension.

RE: Obviously they are going to have to clear some space. Photoguy : 3/17/2019 9:13 pm : link

Quote: They have 12 draft picks to sign (probably be less) and DG has stated that he needs $10M slush fund for the season.



12 draft picks........or less if they end up packaging a few to move up in other rounds. In comment 14344105 Beer Man said:12 draft picks........or less if they end up packaging a few to move up in other rounds.

Folks really can't seem to grasp this whole cap issue ryanmkeane : 3/17/2019 9:14 pm : link and especially the dead money issue. You guys are hammering the Giants for having dead money this year??



The goal was always to clear the deck for 2020, and that is EXACTLY what they are doing. They weren't going to be big spenders for free agency this year, and the dead money thing is not on Gettleman, he made moves to clear that stuff off the books for next year.



I really don't get why people don't understand this. We will have 90M+ in cap space next year.

RE: Folks really can't seem to grasp this whole cap issue Diver_Down : 3/17/2019 9:20 pm : link

Quote: and especially the dead money issue. You guys are hammering the Giants for having dead money this year??



The goal was always to clear the deck for 2020, and that is EXACTLY what they are doing. They weren't going to be big spenders for free agency this year, and the dead money thing is not on Gettleman, he made moves to clear that stuff off the books for next year.



I really don't get why people don't understand this. We will have 90M+ in cap space next year.



The goal was always to clear the deck, but we also can't have Wheeler penciled in as the starter. Sure, we could draft a project which is more likely if we could sign Remmers. But we don't have the cap space to sign him so if we don't release Jenkins/Ellison (the obvious cap savings), then DG will be compelled to ensure RT is addressed with a clear upgrade by using an early pick. Not the worse case scenario as I would rather one of the first 3 picks to be a RT and forget about Remmers. We already have $30M in the Offensive line. We need to not be buying FA OL, and turn to the draft to complete the overhaul.



In comment 14344137 ryanmkeane said:The goal was always to clear the deck, but we also can't have Wheeler penciled in as the starter. Sure, we could draft a project which is more likely if we could sign Remmers. But we don't have the cap space to sign him so if we don't release Jenkins/Ellison (the obvious cap savings), then DG will be compelled to ensure RT is addressed with a clear upgrade by using an early pick. Not the worse case scenario as I would rather one of the first 3 picks to be a RT and forget about Remmers. We already have $30M in the Offensive line. We need to not be buying FA OL, and turn to the draft to complete the overhaul.

RE: Folks really can't seem to grasp this whole cap issue TheMick7 : 3/17/2019 9:27 pm : link

Quote: and especially the dead money issue. You guys are hammering the Giants for having dead money this year??



The goal was always to clear the deck for 2020, and that is EXACTLY what they are doing. They weren't going to be big spenders for free agency this year, and the dead money thing is not on Gettleman, he made moves to clear that stuff off the books for next year.



I really don't get why people don't understand this. We will have 90M+ in cap space next year.



$16 million of the dead money is on Gettleman(OBJ)! In comment 14344137 ryanmkeane said:$16 million of the dead money is on Gettleman(OBJ)!

Next steps Emil : 3/17/2019 9:27 pm : link Was going to start a new thread on this, but this discussion is perfect to insert my thoughts.



- As insinuated by JTgiants, DG is not done. I expect another trade. In fact I think there will be two.



- Jackrabbit makes sense. His trade value is probably as high as it’s ever going to be and he’s 30. He is a good corner but the Giants are clearing any high priced player from the old regime. Also something tells me that Jackrabbit does not fit into DGs no distractions and team chemistry philosophy. I’d expect the Giants to package Jackrabbit with a pick to get another pick in the top 90.



- The other two candidates are Shephard and Engram, and I think Shephard is the more likely of the two to be moved. He had one year left on his deal, and almost inevitably will be overpaid by someone. He’s also not the type of WR who earns a franchise tag. I’ve said many times he’s an ideal #3, not a #2, but that’s another conversation. If he can fetch a top 100 pick you do it. I wouldn’t trade Engram. Giants have him for three more years on a very reasonable salary.



- I have a sneaking suspicion that Pat Schurmur is just a little in love with Kyler Murray. He has the traits Schurmur covets. Quick release, good mobility in and out of the pocket, can throw accurately from any arm angle, and is strong in the horizontal game. I also don’t believe, despite comments about big QBs, I don’t think for one second Schurmur is detered by Murray’s height. He thinks he can coach anyone.



- I’m not the biggest Murray fan. I love his talent but I have yet to impressed with any of the interviews I’ve hard. That said, I think pairing Saquon with a QB who has mobility will only make Barkley more lethal and make the offense even harder to stop.



- Again, all speculation. But if the Giants can get two more picks (2nd or 3rd round) I think they will try and package a deal to get to number one. Something like 6 overall, number one next year, and a combination of a 2nd (either this year or next) with a 3rd/4th. If the Giants think Murray is a franchise QB I think they’ll try.



- supporting this theory is the possibility that Edge rusher Sweat will now drop because of medical and Ferguson will likely be there at 17 anyway.

great analysis Emil gidiefor : Mod : 3/17/2019 9:34 pm : : 3/17/2019 9:34 pm : link and Diver -- made some salient points as well

RE: Folks really can't seem to grasp this whole cap issue christian : 3/17/2019 9:37 pm : link

Quote: and especially the dead money issue. You guys are hammering the Giants for having dead money this year??



The goal was always to clear the deck for 2020, and that is EXACTLY what they are doing. They weren't going to be big spenders for free agency this year, and the dead money thing is not on Gettleman, he made moves to clear that stuff off the books for next year.



I really don't get why people don't understand this. We will have 90M+ in cap space next year.



About 2/3 of the dead money in 2019 are from contracts Gettleman negotiated. Let's not pretend this happened to him. In comment 14344137 ryanmkeane said:About 2/3 of the dead money in 2019 are from contracts Gettleman negotiated. Let's not pretend this happened to him.

Question: Leg of Theismann : 3/17/2019 9:49 pm : link Will we have dead cap related to Beckham and Vernon in 2020 as well? Or is this like one-time dead cap hits? Basically I'm asking are we at least biting the bullet this year or we going to pay in 2020 as well?

RE: RE: Folks really can't seem to grasp this whole cap issue eric2425ny : 3/17/2019 9:54 pm : link

They can take the cap hit this year, this was planned. Barring a miracle we aren’t competing in 2019. The Giants got more for Beckham trading him post contract than they would have if they shipped him out last year. He was coming off an ugly ankle injury and any team that would have traded for him at that time would have had to give up picks and pay him a ton of money. The $16.2 looks horrible this year but it was necessary. We basically just bought ourselves a first round pick and maybe more if you compare the trade to the Steelers giving up AB for a third and fifth and taking a $21M cap hit! In comment 14344156 christian said:They can take the cap hit this year, this was planned. Barring a miracle we aren’t competing in 2019. The Giants got more for Beckham trading him post contract than they would have if they shipped him out last year. He was coming off an ugly ankle injury and any team that would have traded for him at that time would have had to give up picks and pay him a ton of money. The $16.2 looks horrible this year but it was necessary. We basically just bought ourselves a first round pick and maybe more if you compare the trade to the Steelers giving up AB for a third and fifth and taking a $21M cap hit!

was up for all the moves jmalls23 : 3/17/2019 9:54 pm : link Keeping Eli is mind boggling if we trade for or draft a QB

RE: RE: Folks really can't seem to grasp this whole cap issue Leg of Theismann : 3/17/2019 9:56 pm : link

RE: Question: eric2425ny : 3/17/2019 9:58 pm : link

Quote: Will we have dead cap related to Beckham and Vernon in 2020 as well? Or is this like one-time dead cap hits? Basically I'm asking are we at least biting the bullet this year or we going to pay in 2020 as well?



It’s all this year. They are eating the prorated portion of the signing bonuses for each player. The signing bonus does not go with the player in the trade, only the base salary. And even if the Giants prorated OBJ’s signing bonus over 4 years, whatever is left after year 1 of the contract gets accelerated to this year to clear the books as he is no longer on the team. In comment 14344163 Leg of Theismann said:It’s all this year. They are eating the prorated portion of the signing bonuses for each player. The signing bonus does not go with the player in the trade, only the base salary. And even if the Giants prorated OBJ’s signing bonus over 4 years, whatever is left after year 1 of the contract gets accelerated to this year to clear the books as he is no longer on the team.

Lots here would be more excited about winning the PFF Reese's Pieces : 3/17/2019 10:05 pm : link award for Best Cap Management than winning another Lombardi trophy.



Why keep Jenkins instead of trading him (probably for two 7th round draft picks) and making CB a draft priority?



Young players learn from veterans.

It's better for even a rebuilding team to win games to build their confidence.



Eric Scouting Report:



While Janoris Jenkins did not have one of better seasons, giving up a number of big plays in 2018, he still remains one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL. Jenkins started all 16 games and finished with 70 tackles, 15 pass defenses, 2 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble.



Since you want to make CB a draft priority where does it fit in on the list of current priorities:



Quarterback

Pass Rushers

Right Tackle

Outside Linebacker



Jenning's contract is a good one to re-work to free up cap space. Think of it as borrowing against next year's cap when Eli finally comes off the roster.

RE: Next steps Pan-handler : 3/17/2019 10:19 pm : link

Quote: Was going to start a new thread on this, but this discussion is perfect to insert my thoughts.



- As insinuated by JTgiants, DG is not done. I expect another trade. In fact I think there will be two.



- Jackrabbit makes sense. His trade value is probably as high as it’s ever going to be and he’s 30. He is a good corner but the Giants are clearing any high priced player from the old regime. Also something tells me that Jackrabbit does not fit into DGs no distractions and team chemistry philosophy. I’d expect the Giants to package Jackrabbit with a pick to get another pick in the top 90.



- The other two candidates are Shephard and Engram, and I think Shephard is the more likely of the two to be moved. He had one year left on his deal, and almost inevitably will be overpaid by someone. He’s also not the type of WR who earns a franchise tag. I’ve said many times he’s an ideal #3, not a #2, but that’s another conversation. If he can fetch a top 100 pick you do it. I wouldn’t trade Engram. Giants have him for three more years on a very reasonable salary.



- I have a sneaking suspicion that Pat Schurmur is just a little in love with Kyler Murray. He has the traits Schurmur covets. Quick release, good mobility in and out of the pocket, can throw accurately from any arm angle, and is strong in the horizontal game. I also don’t believe, despite comments about big QBs, I don’t think for one second Schurmur is detered by Murray’s height. He thinks he can coach anyone.



- I’m not the biggest Murray fan. I love his talent but I have yet to impressed with any of the interviews I’ve hard. That said, I think pairing Saquon with a QB who has mobility will only make Barkley more lethal and make the offense even harder to stop.



- Again, all speculation. But if the Giants can get two more picks (2nd or 3rd round) I think they will try and package a deal to get to number one. Something like 6 overall, number one next year, and a combination of a 2nd (either this year or next) with a 3rd/4th. If the Giants think Murray is a franchise QB I think they’ll try.



- supporting this theory is the possibility that Edge rusher Sweat will now drop because of medical and Ferguson will likely be there at 17 anyway.



The only way you trade the only proven CB on your team is if you go with a guy in the draft who you think is an instant impact day 1 starter. That to me is Greedy Williams. But even with that said I dont see them giving up the only strong veteran starter on the team.



If they want to win this year as they say. You need to keep JJ. You arent starting a bunch of rookies at CB (or marginal vets) In comment 14344149 Emil said:The only way you trade the only proven CB on your team is if you go with a guy in the draft who you think is an instant impact day 1 starter. That to me is Greedy Williams. But even with that said I dont see them giving up the only strong veteran starter on the team.If they want to win this year as they say. You need to keep JJ. You arent starting a bunch of rookies at CB (or marginal vets)

Also I dont think Cards give up the pick Pan-handler : 3/17/2019 10:22 pm : link Murray is a perfect fit for what he wants to run as his ideal offense. Coaches have preferred systems and Murray is the guy to run that system.



The offer would have to be ridiculous , like really ridiculous.

KMurray 5BowlsSoon : 3/17/2019 10:23 pm : link Will be a moot subject if Arizona wants him

Win this year Marty866b : 3/17/2019 10:24 pm : link Yeah, I know what jt has said but I don't know if even he believes it.The Giants are a expansion team with a 38 year old quarterback. If you want to rebuild, tear it all down. You do it half ass you are just spinning your wheels.

They figure to have a lot of cap space in 2020 Go Terps : 3/17/2019 10:30 pm : link That will be the time to completely rethink their approach to free agency and second contracts to their own picks. More Markus Golden type deals, and no more Olivier Vernon type deals.



Move this more toward a year to year operation. Stay fluid and focus more on depth and value.

8 stinking wins in the last two seasons Jimmy Googs : 3/17/2019 10:40 pm : link staring at another 6-10 season in 2019 with a 39 year old QB. And we have salary cap issues.



What a joke...

I could find a few GMs on BBI Jimmy Googs : 3/17/2019 10:42 pm : link that could do better than this..

RE: RE: RE: Folks really can't seem to grasp this whole cap issue christian : 3/17/2019 10:49 pm : link

[quoteBy 2/3 I think you mean 1/2? Beckham + Omameh = $18M in dead cap. That's SLIGHTLY more than 50% of $34M. But still you make a valid point. That $16M dead cap that DG saddled us with in his 2nd year on a contract HE negotiated looks bad on him. [/quote]



OBJ, Omameh, Barwin, and Stewart make up about 19.6M which is about 58% of the dead money, pardon the 2/3 comment.



Gettleman had many options; Beckham, who had practiced regularly, proving his health, on the 5th year option at 8.5M was plenty valuable.



Gettleman chose not to trade him, but to give him what amounted to 22M+ for 12 games. In comment 14344173 Leg of Theismann said:[quoteBy 2/3 I think you mean 1/2? Beckham + Omameh = $18M in dead cap. That's SLIGHTLY more than 50% of $34M. But still you make a valid point. That $16M dead cap that DG saddled us with in his 2nd year on a contract HE negotiated looks bad on him. [/quote]OBJ, Omameh, Barwin, and Stewart make up about 19.6M which is about 58% of the dead money, pardon the 2/3 comment.Gettleman had many options; Beckham, who had practiced regularly, proving his health, on the 5th year option at 8.5M was plenty valuable.Gettleman chose not to trade him, but to give him what amounted to 22M+ for 12 games.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Folks really can't seem to grasp this whole cap issue SGMen : 3/17/2019 11:49 pm : link

RE: I could find a few GMs on BBI Deejboy : 2:09 am : link

Quote: that could do better than this..

No they couldn't. Everyone here is a wannabee GM and we all suck and are delusional. We are fans. In comment 14344201 Jimmy Googs said:No they couldn't. Everyone here is a wannabee GM and we all suck and are delusional. We are fans.

for all the talk about Shurmer coaching qbs and Murray being mobile plato : 2:16 am : link like the coach likes i would caution



“no matter how good a coach you are you can’t coach height and smarts”

RE: RE: RE: Folks really can't seem to grasp this whole cap issue Ten Ton Hammer : 6:18 am : link

Where's the love fkap : 8:33 am : link for our cap wizard Abrams, now?

Doubt that they trade section125 : 8:33 am : link or cut Ellison and Engram. They would not have any TEs except Simonsen....

Eat the cap shit sammich in 2019 JonC : 8:44 am : link so you're clean for 2020 with three full offseasons of change and talent infusion onboard.



Make just enough space to sign your draft pool, and have room for contingencies for the season. I think they're probably done with big UFA unless an edge rusher like Houston shows interest. I'm watching for a trade or two, as well.

RE: Where's the love Ten Ton Hammer : 8:53 am : link

Quote: for our cap wizard Abrams, now?



It wasn't his call to sign useless contracts like Omameh and Stewart, or bloated ones like Solder if they knew they weren't going anywhere. In comment 14344389 fkap said:It wasn't his call to sign useless contracts like Omameh and Stewart, or bloated ones like Solder if they knew they weren't going anywhere.

RE: Eat the cap shit sammich in 2019 christian : 8:55 am : link

Quote: so you're clean for 2020 with three full offseasons of change and talent infusion onboard.



Make just enough space to sign your draft pool, and have room for contingencies for the season. I think they're probably done with big UFA unless an edge rusher like Houston shows interest. I'm watching for a trade or two, as well.



As a fan I was prepared for that -- I don't understand how 23M for a WR in his 10th and 11th season fits into it.



I feel like when Gettleman gets too close to committing to a rebuild he has an involuntary urge to sign a guy on the wrong side of 30 to an 8-digit salary. In comment 14344417 JonC said:As a fan I was prepared for that -- I don't understand how 23M for a WR in his 10th and 11th season fits into it.I feel like when Gettleman gets too close to committing to a rebuild he has an involuntary urge to sign a guy on the wrong side of 30 to an 8-digit salary.

RE: Next steps AcidTest : 8:57 am : link

Quote: Was going to start a new thread on this, but this discussion is perfect to insert my thoughts.



- As insinuated by JTgiants, DG is not done. I expect another trade. In fact I think there will be two.



- Jackrabbit makes sense. His trade value is probably as high as it’s ever going to be and he’s 30. He is a good corner but the Giants are clearing any high priced player from the old regime. Also something tells me that Jackrabbit does not fit into DGs no distractions and team chemistry philosophy. I’d expect the Giants to package Jackrabbit with a pick to get another pick in the top 90.



- The other two candidates are Shephard and Engram, and I think Shephard is the more likely of the two to be moved. He had one year left on his deal, and almost inevitably will be overpaid by someone. He’s also not the type of WR who earns a franchise tag. I’ve said many times he’s an ideal #3, not a #2, but that’s another conversation. If he can fetch a top 100 pick you do it. I wouldn’t trade Engram. Giants have him for three more years on a very reasonable salary.



- I have a sneaking suspicion that Pat Schurmur is just a little in love with Kyler Murray. He has the traits Schurmur covets. Quick release, good mobility in and out of the pocket, can throw accurately from any arm angle, and is strong in the horizontal game. I also don’t believe, despite comments about big QBs, I don’t think for one second Schurmur is detered by Murray’s height. He thinks he can coach anyone.



- I’m not the biggest Murray fan. I love his talent but I have yet to impressed with any of the interviews I’ve hard. That said, I think pairing Saquon with a QB who has mobility will only make Barkley more lethal and make the offense even harder to stop.



- Again, all speculation. But if the Giants can get two more picks (2nd or 3rd round) I think they will try and package a deal to get to number one. Something like 6 overall, number one next year, and a combination of a 2nd (either this year or next) with a 3rd/4th. If the Giants think Murray is a franchise QB I think they’ll try.



- supporting this theory is the possibility that Edge rusher Sweat will now drop because of medical and Ferguson will likely be there at 17 anyway.



I agree that Jenkins and Shepard could well be traded. Engram is less likely IMO. He's a real mismatch against every LB.



The Giants might well want to put a package together to move up to #1 for Murray. I wouldn't, but I agree they might want to do so for the reasons you state. The problem is that Arizona wants him, and any package would therefore have to include #6, #17, and other picks. I don't see DG doing that given all the other holes on the team, especially for a 5'10" QB. I also don't see them getting a second or third for either Jenkins or Shepard. In comment 14344149 Emil said:I agree that Jenkins and Shepard could well be traded. Engram is less likely IMO. He's a real mismatch against every LB.The Giants might well want to put a package together to move up to #1 for Murray. I wouldn't, but I agree they might want to do so for the reasons you state. The problem is that Arizona wants him, and any package would therefore have to include #6, #17, and other picks. I don't see DG doing that given all the other holes on the team, especially for a 5'10" QB. I also don't see them getting a second or third for either Jenkins or Shepard.

I dont understand the comments about trading Shephard ron mexico : 9:03 am : link he counts less than 2mm against the cap





RE: I dont understand the comments about trading Shephard Ten Ton Hammer : 9:04 am : link

Quote: he counts less than 2mm against the cap





He's up for a contract in 16 games.



Why on earth are they going to pay market value for a 2/3 WR? In comment 14344449 ron mexico said:He's up for a contract in 16 games.Why on earth are they going to pay market value for a 2/3 WR?

RE: RE: Eat the cap shit sammich in 2019 JonC : 9:05 am : link

RE: Folks really can't seem to grasp this whole cap issue GeofromNJ : 10:02 am : link

Quote: and especially the dead money issue. You guys are hammering the Giants for having dead money this year??



The goal was always to clear the deck for 2020, and that is EXACTLY what they are doing. They weren't going to be big spenders for free agency this year, and the dead money thing is not on Gettleman, he made moves to clear that stuff off the books for next year.



I really don't get why people don't understand this. We will have 90M+ in cap space next year.

If this is a "throw away" year, why didn't the Giants throw away Eli and use the money to sign a free agent who will be on the team this year and also in 2020? In comment 14344137 ryanmkeane said:If this is a "throw away" year, why didn't the Giants throw away Eli and use the money to sign a free agent who will be on the team this year and also in 2020?

RE: RE: Folks really can't seem to grasp this whole cap issue Big Blue '56 : 10:09 am : link

