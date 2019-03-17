Giants with $12.26 million in cap space left

per Albert Breer Link
Some teams would not be able to sign draft picks if these amounts are true.
According to Spotrac the Giants slot rookie pool needs to be:
Round 1, Pick #6 $4,634,581
Round 1, Pick #17 $2,394,232
Round 2, Pick #37 $1,382,122
Round 3, Pick #70 $762,070
Round 3, Pick #95 $702,609
Round 4, Pick #108 $686,254
Round 4, Pick #132 $655,076
Round 5, Pick #142 $580,080
Round 5, Pick #143 $578,407
Round 5, Pick #171 $553,276
Round 6, Pick #180 $541,127
Round 7, Pick #232 $517,917
Round 7, Pick #245 $513,750
Projected Draft Pool: $14,501,501
at least $7M available if they stay put at #6 and #17.
And probably $10-11M+ overall for the draft...
Jack Rabbit -- that will free up some space
christian said:
christian said:
But those later picks probably won't count against tye cap because of the top 51 rule.
Is that an opinion or fact?
Jack Rabbit -- that will free up some space
That's a good target -- I also suspect Ogletree's contract was redone to spread his roster bonus into a signing bonus.
Jack Rabbit -- that will free up some space
Probably, at first glance I thought no way, but why keep him at this point? We are not vying for a SB this year. This is honestly kind of exciting to see us build a brand new roster, we weren’t winning anything with the old one.
As long as we keep paying him all is well.
Jack Rabbit -- that will free up some space
Makes sense to do that and then make corner a priority in the draft.
for 12 players of 7 million. so you need to subtract that amount from the total since we have more than 51 players under contract.
Or Goodson and linebacker. Not sure Goodson will fetch much, though, I think he's decent.
According to Spotrac the Giants slot rookie pool needs to be:
Round 1, Pick #6 $4,634,581
Round 1, Pick #17 $2,394,232
Round 2, Pick #37 $1,382,122
Round 3, Pick #70 $762,070
Round 3, Pick #95 $702,609
Round 4, Pick #108 $686,254
Round 4, Pick #132 $655,076
Round 5, Pick #142 $580,080
Round 5, Pick #143 $578,407
Round 5, Pick #171 $553,276
Round 6, Pick #180 $541,127
Round 7, Pick #232 $517,917
Round 7, Pick #245 $513,750
Projected Draft Pool: $14,501,501
But those later picks probably won't count against tye cap because of the top 51 rule.
Yeah as of now pick 171 and down won't get into the top 51, so the cap implications are about 2M less.
The cap situation can be manipulated, I wouldn't be overly concerned. That said I wouldn't mind them not spending and in a sense tanking.
its an edumacated opinion
In comment 14344002
by the way - the Colts are looking to trade for a corner
- ( New Window
)
Yeah I immediately saw I f’ed that up after I submitted my post.
According to Spotrac the Giants slot rookie pool needs to be:
Round 1, Pick #6 $4,634,581
Round 1, Pick #17 $2,394,232
Round 2, Pick #37 $1,382,122
Round 3, Pick #70 $762,070
Round 3, Pick #95 $702,609
Round 4, Pick #108 $686,254
Round 4, Pick #132 $655,076
Round 5, Pick #142 $580,080
Round 5, Pick #143 $578,407
Round 5, Pick #171 $553,276
Round 6, Pick #180 $541,127
Round 7, Pick #232 $517,917
Round 7, Pick #245 $513,750
Projected Draft Pool: $14,501,501
But those later picks probably won't count against tye cap because of the top 51 rule.
Yeah as of now pick 171 and down won't get into the top 51, so the cap implications are about 2M less.
Even more though. Every one of those contracts above that push another contract off you have to subtract the contracts coming off the books too.
As can others. If they cut/trade anyone it will probably be dependent on the positions they draft for.
It looks like Rhett Ellison is the best to cut.
| It looks like Rhett Ellison is the best to cut.
unlikely -- they just re-signed him
jtgiants implied that there is likely to be more trades -- Shep, Engram and Jackrabbit remain the likely candidates
| According to Spotrac the Giants slot rookie pool needs to be:
Round 1, Pick #6 $4,634,581
Round 1, Pick #17 $2,394,232
Round 2, Pick #37 $1,382,122
Round 3, Pick #70 $762,070
Round 3, Pick #95 $702,609
Round 4, Pick #108 $686,254
Round 4, Pick #132 $655,076
Round 5, Pick #142 $580,080
Round 5, Pick #143 $578,407
Round 5, Pick #171 $553,276
Round 6, Pick #180 $541,127
Round 7, Pick #232 $517,917
Round 7, Pick #245 $513,750
Projected Draft Pool: $14,501,501
Whoa....when did we get that extra 3rd round pick...at 70 no less
that's a boo boo at Spot Trac -- that pick is gone
They are definitely going to do that to free up some space just like they did with Ogletree last season.
We Save about 4 million on the cap
I would like to think the Giants value Ellison seeing they just acquired him last year. I don’t see how you devalue a guy that quickly.This tells me something about our managers....not very wise.
Is roughly a million dollars per interception he'll throw.
money last year and this year. And a huge cap hit at QB. And a big cap hit at RB. But hey, let's try and win!
Eli.
Autocorrect. Can't type with it, can't type without it.
Ellison was a Reese signing two years ago. Not last year. But they already cut a guy they signed. Omameh...
Jack Rabbit -- that will free up some space
Definitely looking forward to getting rid of our last good back line defensive player.
win ( a few exceptions like the Bucs), but we are not a well run team at the moment
I would say the $34 million in DEAD MONEY is the bigger issue.
my bad -- senility -- Penny was the one they re-signed not Ellison
Sure -- but then because of how top heavy the Giants roster is with salary, a number of these draft picks might cost more toward the cap than the incumbent.
Bottom line the Giants will need 11M+ (correcting for that errant 3rd round pick and accounting for top 51) -- whether that room comes from existing space or cutting other players.
If the Giants are going to add much more this offseason there will need to be corresponding moves to make room.
LOL
Rework zeitlers contract right?
All the more reason we needed Eli’s cap space...
He's on a rookie contract. He plays a position that we need help and he has plenty of potential. Not EVERYTHING Reese did was a mistake. Reese at least has two Super Bowl rings as the GM and Gettleman will retire with none in the sale role.
some teams get hurt depthwise, but not for long. That shoild be obvious by now. We will do whatever we care to do with minimal negative impact, imv..
That’s not how it goes during these times..No concern at all
That makes sense, Plato.
They have 12 draft picks to sign (probably be less) and DG has stated that he needs $10M slush fund for the season.
Jenkins - Current Cap hit $14.75M; Cut Cap Savings $7.75M
Ellison - Current Cap hit $5.75M; Cut Cap Savings $3.25M
Those 2 alone is almost enough to sign the rookie class. It is also likely that we won't be making all 12 picks. Some picks will be used to trade up to target specific players.
There is also the probability that Shep is traded. Wouldn't be surprised if Engram finds a ticket out of town.
Then we can always restructure contracts. Zeitler is an obvious candidate, but we could also restructure Nate Solder's deal. I would prefer that we not touch Nate's so that we can get out from his contract sooner than later. And the obvious elephant in the room is Eli's contract. It would be an easy one to gain a chunk of cap room by tacking on a year or 2 with an extension.
12 draft picks........or less if they end up packaging a few to move up in other rounds.
and especially the dead money issue. You guys are hammering the Giants for having dead money this year??
The goal was always to clear the deck for 2020, and that is EXACTLY what they are doing. They weren't going to be big spenders for free agency this year, and the dead money thing is not on Gettleman, he made moves to clear that stuff off the books for next year.
I really don't get why people don't understand this. We will have 90M+ in cap space next year.
The goal was always to clear the deck, but we also can't have Wheeler penciled in as the starter. Sure, we could draft a project which is more likely if we could sign Remmers. But we don't have the cap space to sign him so if we don't release Jenkins/Ellison (the obvious cap savings), then DG will be compelled to ensure RT is addressed with a clear upgrade by using an early pick. Not the worse case scenario as I would rather one of the first 3 picks to be a RT and forget about Remmers. We already have $30M in the Offensive line. We need to not be buying FA OL, and turn to the draft to complete the overhaul.
$16 million of the dead money is on Gettleman(OBJ)!
Was going to start a new thread on this, but this discussion is perfect to insert my thoughts.
- As insinuated by JTgiants, DG is not done. I expect another trade. In fact I think there will be two.
- Jackrabbit makes sense. His trade value is probably as high as it’s ever going to be and he’s 30. He is a good corner but the Giants are clearing any high priced player from the old regime. Also something tells me that Jackrabbit does not fit into DGs no distractions and team chemistry philosophy. I’d expect the Giants to package Jackrabbit with a pick to get another pick in the top 90.
- The other two candidates are Shephard and Engram, and I think Shephard is the more likely of the two to be moved. He had one year left on his deal, and almost inevitably will be overpaid by someone. He’s also not the type of WR who earns a franchise tag. I’ve said many times he’s an ideal #3, not a #2, but that’s another conversation. If he can fetch a top 100 pick you do it. I wouldn’t trade Engram. Giants have him for three more years on a very reasonable salary.
- I have a sneaking suspicion that Pat Schurmur is just a little in love with Kyler Murray. He has the traits Schurmur covets. Quick release, good mobility in and out of the pocket, can throw accurately from any arm angle, and is strong in the horizontal game. I also don’t believe, despite comments about big QBs, I don’t think for one second Schurmur is detered by Murray’s height. He thinks he can coach anyone.
- I’m not the biggest Murray fan. I love his talent but I have yet to impressed with any of the interviews I’ve hard. That said, I think pairing Saquon with a QB who has mobility will only make Barkley more lethal and make the offense even harder to stop.
- Again, all speculation. But if the Giants can get two more picks (2nd or 3rd round) I think they will try and package a deal to get to number one. Something like 6 overall, number one next year, and a combination of a 2nd (either this year or next) with a 3rd/4th. If the Giants think Murray is a franchise QB I think they’ll try.
- supporting this theory is the possibility that Edge rusher Sweat will now drop because of medical and Ferguson will likely be there at 17 anyway.
and Diver -- made some salient points as well
About 2/3 of the dead money in 2019 are from contracts Gettleman negotiated. Let's not pretend this happened to him.
Will we have dead cap related to Beckham and Vernon in 2020 as well? Or is this like one-time dead cap hits? Basically I'm asking are we at least biting the bullet this year or we going to pay in 2020 as well?
They can take the cap hit this year, this was planned. Barring a miracle we aren’t competing in 2019. The Giants got more for Beckham trading him post contract than they would have if they shipped him out last year. He was coming off an ugly ankle injury and any team that would have traded for him at that time would have had to give up picks and pay him a ton of money. The $16.2 looks horrible this year but it was necessary. We basically just bought ourselves a first round pick and maybe more if you compare the trade to the Steelers giving up AB for a third and fifth and taking a $21M cap hit!
Keeping Eli is mind boggling if we trade for or draft a QB
By 2/3 I think you mean 1/2? Beckham + Omameh = $18M in dead cap. That's SLIGHTLY more than 50% of $34M. But still you make a valid point. That $16M dead cap that DG saddled us with in his 2nd year on a contract HE negotiated looks bad on him.
It’s all this year. They are eating the prorated portion of the signing bonuses for each player. The signing bonus does not go with the player in the trade, only the base salary. And even if the Giants prorated OBJ’s signing bonus over 4 years, whatever is left after year 1 of the contract gets accelerated to this year to clear the books as he is no longer on the team.
award for Best Cap Management than winning another Lombardi trophy.
Why keep Jenkins instead of trading him (probably for two 7th round draft picks) and making CB a draft priority?
Young players learn from veterans.
It's better for even a rebuilding team to win games to build their confidence.
Eric Scouting Report:
While Janoris Jenkins did not have one of better seasons, giving up a number of big plays in 2018, he still remains one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL. Jenkins started all 16 games and finished with 70 tackles, 15 pass defenses, 2 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble.
Since you want to make CB a draft priority where does it fit in on the list of current priorities:
Quarterback
Pass Rushers
Right Tackle
Outside Linebacker
Jenning's contract is a good one to re-work to free up cap space. Think of it as borrowing against next year's cap when Eli finally comes off the roster.
The only way you trade the only proven CB on your team is if you go with a guy in the draft who you think is an instant impact day 1 starter. That to me is Greedy Williams. But even with that said I dont see them giving up the only strong veteran starter on the team.
If they want to win this year as they say. You need to keep JJ. You arent starting a bunch of rookies at CB (or marginal vets)
Murray is a perfect fit for what he wants to run as his ideal offense. Coaches have preferred systems and Murray is the guy to run that system.
The offer would have to be ridiculous , like really ridiculous.
Will be a moot subject if Arizona wants him
Yeah, I know what jt has said but I don't know if even he believes it.The Giants are a expansion team with a 38 year old quarterback. If you want to rebuild, tear it all down. You do it half ass you are just spinning your wheels.
That will be the time to completely rethink their approach to free agency and second contracts to their own picks. More Markus Golden type deals, and no more Olivier Vernon type deals.
Move this more toward a year to year operation. Stay fluid and focus more on depth and value.
staring at another 6-10 season in 2019 with a 39 year old QB. And we have salary cap issues.
What a joke...
that could do better than this..
OBJ, Omameh, Barwin, and Stewart make up about 19.6M which is about 58% of the dead money, pardon the 2/3 comment.
Gettleman had many options; Beckham, who had practiced regularly, proving his health, on the 5th year option at 8.5M was plenty valuable.
Gettleman chose not to trade him, but to give him what amounted to 22M+ for 12 games.
No they couldn't. Everyone here is a wannabee GM and we all suck and are delusional. We are fans.
like the coach likes i would caution
“no matter how good a coach you are you can’t coach height and smarts”
They can take the cap hit this year, this was planned. Barring a miracle we aren’t competing in 2019.
It was planned to spend $62 million on a starting LT knowing they weren't going to play any meaningful games until his age 32 season?
for our cap wizard Abrams, now?
or cut Ellison and Engram. They would not have any TEs except Simonsen....
so you're clean for 2020 with three full offseasons of change and talent infusion onboard.
Make just enough space to sign your draft pool, and have room for contingencies for the season. I think they're probably done with big UFA unless an edge rusher like Houston shows interest. I'm watching for a trade or two, as well.
It wasn't his call to sign useless contracts like Omameh and Stewart, or bloated ones like Solder if they knew they weren't going anywhere.
As a fan I was prepared for that -- I don't understand how 23M for a WR in his 10th and 11th season fits into it.
I feel like when Gettleman gets too close to committing to a rebuild he has an involuntary urge to sign a guy on the wrong side of 30 to an 8-digit salary.
I agree that Jenkins and Shepard could well be traded. Engram is less likely IMO. He's a real mismatch against every LB.
The Giants might well want to put a package together to move up to #1 for Murray. I wouldn't, but I agree they might want to do so for the reasons you state. The problem is that Arizona wants him, and any package would therefore have to include #6, #17, and other picks. I don't see DG doing that given all the other holes on the team, especially for a 5'10" QB. I also don't see them getting a second or third for either Jenkins or Shepard.
he counts less than 2mm against the cap
He's up for a contract in 16 games.
Why on earth are they going to pay market value for a 2/3 WR?
Feel the same way about the Tate deal. The uneven decision making so far leaves one upbeat and clear minded one minute, and scratching the head waiting for the next big bomb to strike.
If this is a "throw away" year, why didn't the Giants throw away Eli and use the money to sign a free agent who will be on the team this year and also in 2020?
It’s a throwaway year in the minds of the media and some fans only. The Giants don’t view it that way. Neither do I
It's necessary to clear the decks. They'll have enough money to sign their draft picks and do whatever they want this year by tapping into the cap of 2020 and beyond. However, the goal should be to do everything in their power to keep the slate as clean as possible for when it's time for you to keep a winning roster together. You do that by drafting well and avoiding short sighted roster moves in the rebuilding stage.