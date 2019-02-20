Victor Cruz on ESPN NFL right now The 12th Man : 1:47 pm He just made a very interesting comment. He said he spoke to Odell, Odell felt he was never really appreciated by the Giants FO. He also stated Odell was upset that he did not get an opportunity o pick the team he was going to. I find that a very interesting comment. Victor Cruz took a shot saying he does not believe the Giants have a plan. My guess he will not becoming back to visit the Giants or their FO anytime soon. He went on to say Eli's best years are behind him. Very interesting.

RE: And yet we know this is complete bullshit because The 12th Man : 2:47 pm : link

Quote: Beckham provided a short list of teams he'd like to be traded to.



So kindly f*ck off Victor.



This may make much more sense, The Giants reach out to his short list none of those teams are interested in trading for him other than the 49ers. $9ers continue to low ball knowing that was where he wanted to go. DG now knows if Odell forces his hand to get out of here if this season goes south, you have now left a better package on the table. So now he listens to what Dorsey is offering counters knows no way he gets this deal if OBJ goes AB on him. Counters, and away we go he is gone. If things do not go well in Cleveland, they will be the team trading him making to San Fran and not getting fair value. In comment 14345363 Brown Recluse said:This may make much more sense, The Giants reach out to his short list none of those teams are interested in trading for him other than the 49ers. $9ers continue to low ball knowing that was where he wanted to go. DG now knows if Odell forces his hand to get out of here if this season goes south, you have now left a better package on the table. So now he listens to what Dorsey is offering counters knows no way he gets this deal if OBJ goes AB on him. Counters, and away we go he is gone. If things do not go well in Cleveland, they will be the team trading him making to San Fran and not getting fair value.

Whether or not Kyle in NY : 2:50 pm : link he was terrible in 2013 (he wasn't, get a grip). Or whether he was too focused on off the field business. What does that have to do with what he said? His job is not to spread propaganda for this organization. I'm optimistic moving forward, but the Giants have not exactly earned the benefit of the doubt yet.

RE: Wasn't 90m a good amount of Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:50 pm : : 2:50 pm : link

Quote: .



Yes. And he ended up getting traded to one of the teams he wanted to play for. But it's never enough.



Let's state the obvious here. Odell won. He got everything (or almost everything) he wanted. In comment 14345526 TommytheElephant said:Yes. And he ended up getting traded to one of the teams he wanted to play for. But it's never enough.Let's state the obvious here. Odell won. He got everything (or almost everything) he wanted.

If Cruz’s ajr2456 : 2:51 pm : link 2013 was “propped up by some good games” don’t come on here quoting Eli stats from any of the last three years.

How dare Cruz say Eli's best days are behind him Jimmy Googs : 2:54 pm : link only we can say that about our pledges...

Yes he was terrible dep026 : 2:56 pm : link And a person taking shots at the Giants to stay relevant and side with a known head case?



Sorry, not my cup of tea.

RE: If Cruz’s dep026 : 2:56 pm : link

Quote: 2013 was “propped up by some good games” don’t come on here quoting Eli stats from any of the last three years.



Another post that makes sense.



What hell isnwrong with BBI these days? In comment 14345544 ajr2456 said:Another post that makes sense.What hell isnwrong with BBI these days?

Lol doing it stay relevant. ajr2456 : 2:57 pm : link Like there isn’t potential merit to what he said about Eli and the Giants.



Never change.

I hope you do change dep026 : 3:00 pm : link BBI would be better for it.

RE: Yes he was terrible Kyle in NY : 3:02 pm : link

Quote: And a person taking shots at the Giants to stay relevant and side with a known head case?



Sorry, not my cup of tea.



Don't exaggerate to make your point. But alright, a 1,000 yard season on the 28th ranked offense is terrible, good to know. It still has next to nothing to do with his credibility in his current role though.



Also maybe I'm misreading the original post but is he siding with Odell or just relaying what Odell said? It's not a shot to say the Giants don't have a plan. DG can say whatever he wants but until it plays out on the field, they have not earned the benefit of the doubt. In comment 14345557 dep026 said:Don't exaggerate to make your point. But alright, a 1,000 yard season on the 28th ranked offense is terrible, good to know. It still has next to nothing to do with his credibility in his current role though.Also maybe I'm misreading the original post but is he siding with Odell or just relaying what Odell said? It's not a shot to say the Giants don't have a plan. DG can say whatever he wants but until it plays out on the field, they have not earned the benefit of the doubt.

RE: I hope you do change ajr2456 : 3:04 pm : link

Quote: BBI would be better for it.



Feelings mutual In comment 14345574 dep026 said:Feelings mutual

RE: ... JonC : 3:05 pm : link

Quote: Product of his generation. Odell thinks he is a victim.



He's massively spoiled and entitled. That's not new to professional athletes, but the level it reaches now with the insane money and access to the best life has to offer ... they literally live in a universe few of us get to experience, it warps the perspective. In comment 14345414 Eric from BBI said:He's massively spoiled and entitled. That's not new to professional athletes, but the level it reaches now with the insane money and access to the best life has to offer ... they literally live in a universe few of us get to experience, it warps the perspective.

OBJ isn't going to be too happy Canton : 3:06 pm : link That his buddy Victor Cruz, threw him under the bus, with ownership and the players of his new team.



Can't believe he wanted input on picking his new team. Good luck explaining that to Cleveland and the fans.

JonC Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:11 pm : : 3:11 pm : link I get it. These guys are coddled at all levels. And it came easy to Odell after "the catch."



But just a hint of perspective here is needed.



It seems like some of the players now believe they are bigger than the League.

RE: RE: Yes he was terrible dep026 : 3:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14345557 dep026 said:





Quote:





And a person taking shots at the Giants to stay relevant and side with a known head case?



Sorry, not my cup of tea.







Don't exaggerate to make your point. But alright, a 1,000 yard season on the 28th ranked offense is terrible, good to know. It still has next to nothing to do with his credibility in his current role though.



Also maybe I'm misreading the original post but is he siding with Odell or just relaying what Odell said? It's not a shot to say the Giants don't have a plan. DG can say whatever he wants but until it plays out on the field, they have not earned the benefit of the doubt.



Answer these riddles?



Did he take a shot at Eli?

Did he take a shot at the Giants?

Did he take a shot at Odell?



One of the answer is no... take a guess which one. In comment 14345581 Kyle in NY said:Answer these riddles?Did he take a shot at Eli?Did he take a shot at the Giants?Did he take a shot at Odell?One of the answer is no... take a guess which one.

Cleveland will appreciate him mdc1 : 3:12 pm : link . lol have fun in Cleveland Odell...long way from LA

I will never forgot a business trip recently mdc1 : 3:18 pm : link wearing my Giants hat, visiting Atlanta, check in the hotel and some elderly AA women asks where you guys from? DC, Ah redskins fans, my buddy goes no I'm Raven's and he is Giants and she immediately says "that guy Beckham has mental problems". Out of the mouth of babes.

This shit is why I never warmed.... Reb8thVA : 3:20 pm : link to him.



$95 million dollars and you whine about not being appreciated?



Cry me a river!



He should be happy he didnt end up in Buffalo. A fate far worse than Cleveland.

dep Kyle in NY : 3:24 pm : link according to the OP he said Eli's best years are behind him. You know that I respect your opinion, but are you so deeply entrenched defending Eli that you're viewing that as a shot? It's just a fact, he's 38. This is true for every single player in any sport at age 38

If anything Kyle in NY : 3:25 pm : link it's just showing that Cruz needs to step up his game as an analyst. A blind man could see Eli's best days are behind him, and that's no disrespect to our QB

RE: RE: ... RobCarpenter : 3:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14345414 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Product of his generation. Odell thinks he is a victim.



He's massively spoiled and entitled. That's not new to professional athletes, but the level it reaches now with the insane money and access to the best life has to offer ... they literally live in a universe few of us get to experience, it warps the perspective.



Every generation has arrogant pricks. And every generation has people who aren't.



Unless he gets injured, Barkley will probably make more $$$ than OBJ ever will, both in endorsements and with his player contracts. And he'll never be an arrogant douche. In comment 14345587 JonC said:Every generation has arrogant pricks. And every generation has people who aren't.Unless he gets injured, Barkley will probably make more $$$ than OBJ ever will, both in endorsements and with his player contracts. And he'll never be an arrogant douche.

RE: JonC JonC : 3:26 pm : link

Quote: I get it. These guys are coddled at all levels. And it came easy to Odell after "the catch."



But just a hint of perspective here is needed.



It seems like some of the players now believe they are bigger than the League.



If their sights change from winning to fame and fortune, absolutely. Money and fame have blown past the original intent of the career. In comment 14345605 Eric from BBI said:If their sights change from winning to fame and fortune, absolutely. Money and fame have blown past the original intent of the career.

He can fuck off about not being appreciated Tim in Eternal Blue : 3:26 pm : link But it's totally fair of him not being happy being traded to CLE.



The narrative of OBJ not wanting to be here, IMO, is false. You don't sign a 5 year extention in a place you don't wanna be.



Just my 2 cents.

RE: RE: RE: ... JonC : 3:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14345587 JonC said:





Quote:





In comment 14345414 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Product of his generation. Odell thinks he is a victim.



He's massively spoiled and entitled. That's not new to professional athletes, but the level it reaches now with the insane money and access to the best life has to offer ... they literally live in a universe few of us get to experience, it warps the perspective.







Every generation has arrogant pricks. And every generation has people who aren't.



Unless he gets injured, Barkley will probably make more $$$ than OBJ ever will, both in endorsements and with his player contracts. And he'll never be an arrogant douche.



It's not every player (or millenial), but I think it's cleary much more pervasive now than it ever was. In comment 14345655 RobCarpenter said:It's not every player (or millenial), but I think it's cleary much more pervasive now than it ever was.

Eric- Sean : 3:28 pm : link The catch against Dallas in 2014 changed everything. A catch made in a losing effort for a team which was 3-8 at the time. After that, it was all about Beckham.

He quit right after that business decision SirLoinOfBeef : 3:29 pm : link on the onside kick vs Chicago. Sat out the rest of the season. Or mgt told him to rest his injury and not risk further damage since they knew they were trading him. I don't know, I can only speculate. Feels like he didn't want to be here anymore.



I believe they signed him to that contract because they wanted him around- whether for on the field production or a barging chip for future trades.



RE: dep dep026 : 3:29 pm : link

Quote: according to the OP he said Eli's best years are behind him. You know that I respect your opinion, but are you so deeply entrenched defending Eli that you're viewing that as a shot? It's just a fact, he's 38. This is true for every single player in any sport at age 38



He’s been knocking Eli since he retired and the giants as well. The ace is there.



I know he’s shot too. And he may be right about the Giants. But doesn’t an analyst who is good at their job should be objective. At no point does he knock Beckham. A true analyst would have scoffed st Beckham’s request. A true analyst would acknowledge his cancerous ways.



He doesn’t hence why his opinion doesn’t hold fruition for me. In comment 14345647 Kyle in NY said:He’s been knocking Eli since he retired and the giants as well. The ace is there.I know he’s shot too. And he may be right about the Giants. But doesn’t an analyst who is good at their job should be objective. At no point does he knock Beckham. A true analyst would have scoffed st Beckham’s request. A true analyst would acknowledge his cancerous ways.He doesn’t hence why his opinion doesn’t hold fruition for me.

. Banks : 3:32 pm : link I'd like to know how the FO is supposed to show appreciation other than fat contracts. Did he not a personalized Christmas card from Mara, Tisch, and Gettleman?

I was one of several who posted this when the trade news first broke mfsd : 3:32 pm : link I really think a final straw was seeing what AB did to the Steelers. Once that happened, DG, Mara et al decided to push the button on OBJ before he had a chance to do the same to the Giants.



The return wasn’t what we might have gotten last offseason, but it’s better than the 2 mid round picks the Steelers got

Cleveland better hold onto the rails... bw in dc : 3:35 pm : link because OBJ is undoubtedly going to bring a huge sh-t storm there. Despite all the good vibes with Landry and Mayfield, that's going to be short-lived. OBJ just can't help himself.



The best part of the trade for us may not be the #17 pick, Peppers or the extra third. I think all of those could fail and it would still be the wise move merely based on addition by subtraction.

RE: He can fuck off about not being appreciated Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:40 pm : : 3:40 pm : link

Quote: But it's totally fair of him not being happy being traded to CLE.



The narrative of OBJ not wanting to be here, IMO, is false. You don't sign a 5 year extention in a place you don't wanna be.



Just my 2 cents.



You would think. But after he signed, he made noise about about being in California. He also has not hidden his desire to play with Landry. In comment 14345659 Tim in Eternal Blue said:You would think. But after he signed, he made noise about about being in California. He also has not hidden his desire to play with Landry.

Would OBJ be okay with the deal montanagiant : 3:49 pm : link If we threw in a Pizza and a skank doing blow in the deal?

RE: Cleveland better hold onto the rails... montanagiant : 3:50 pm : link

Quote: because OBJ is undoubtedly going to bring a huge sh-t storm there. Despite all the good vibes with Landry and Mayfield, that's going to be short-lived. OBJ just can't help himself.



The best part of the trade for us may not be the #17 pick, Peppers or the extra third. I think all of those could fail and it would still be the wise move merely based on addition by subtraction.

I agree with this In comment 14345693 bw in dc said:I agree with this

RE: RE: RE: dep dep026 : 3:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14345673 dep026 said:





Quote:





He’s been knocking Eli since he retired







QUICK, TO THE FAINTING COUCH!!!!!



I pray to be as optimistic as you one day. In comment 14345731 Greg from LI said:I pray to be as optimistic as you one day.

RE: RE: He can fuck off about not being appreciated montanagiant : 4:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14345659 Tim in Eternal Blue said:





Quote:





But it's totally fair of him not being happy being traded to CLE.



The narrative of OBJ not wanting to be here, IMO, is false. You don't sign a 5 year extention in a place you don't wanna be.



Just my 2 cents.







You would think. But after he signed, he made noise about about being in California. He also has not hidden his desire to play with Landry.

That's the part that cracks me up and illustrates how flaky he can be. He says he was shocked to get traded yet he spent from Sept on basically working towards it. When you think of how pissed off the FO, Owners, and Shurmer were after he goes and shits on the team right after signing a great contract it was inevitable.



Add in the injury (a bruise), the F**k off to the Coach, leaving the field before time had expired, the dog pissing in the EZ and yet he's "Shocked"? In comment 14345703 Eric from BBI said:That's the part that cracks me up and illustrates how flaky he can be. He says he was shocked to get traded yet he spent from Sept on basically working towards it. When you think of how pissed off the FO, Owners, and Shurmer were after he goes and shits on the team right after signing a great contract it was inevitable.Add in the injury (a bruise), the F**k off to the Coach, leaving the field before time had expired, the dog pissing in the EZ and yet he's "Shocked"?

RE: What a gigantic fucking asshole Beckham is djm : 4:21 pm : link

Quote: .



Lol... hard to argue. Great player. Great asshole. In comment 14345346 Go Terps said:Lol... hard to argue. Great player. Great asshole.

99 yards ve Jets arniefez : 4:30 pm : link Thank you Victor Cruz. That won the Giants a Super Bowl and ended the Rex Ryan run with the Jets.



Eli's best days are behind him at 38? Groundbreaking stuff.



As far as Beckum goes the Giants sent him to Cleveland. Baker, Jarvis the really good defense. None of that matters. I don't believe it was random or that they were blown away by the Browns offer. Gettleman said he didn't even shop the offer. They sent him to Cleveland.



I get in 2019 you can be a star in any city. But Beckum getting sent to Cleveland is damn funny no matter how they do on the field.



I'll set the over/under on two years before the Browns have to get him out of there because he's not worth the drama and I'll take the under.

montanagiant Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:33 pm : : 4:33 pm : link The first red flag was the "I don't like water" comments regarding the IV issues.



But I got more than a little worried when he got hurt, came back and played the following week and seemed alright, but then sat for the final four weeks. At the time, Shurmur kept saying he expected him back.

I can see Cleveland having Doomster : 4:39 pm : link a good season this year.....and then there will be high expectations for the following year.....and that's when the shit will hit the fan....

RE: I can see Cleveland having Tim in Eternal Blue : 4:50 pm : link

Quote: a good season this year.....and then there will be high expectations for the following year.....and that's when the shit will hit the fan....



They are paper champions. Their roster looks amazing. Can a first year HC corral those troops? Should be fun to watch. In comment 14345896 Doomster said:They are paper champions. Their roster looks amazing. Can a first year HC corral those troops? Should be fun to watch.

RE: montanagiant ajr2456 : 4:50 pm : link

Quote: The first red flag was the "I don't like water" comments regarding the IV issues.



But I got more than a little worried when he got hurt, came back and played the following week and seemed alright, but then sat for the final four weeks. At the time, Shurmur kept saying he expected him back.



He was visibly limping during the Bears game, I wouldn't say he seemed alright In comment 14345874 Eric from BBI said:He was visibly limping during the Bears game, I wouldn't say he seemed alright

what's wrong with Cruz santacruzom : 4:53 pm : link voicing a negative opinion? He's just as entitled to that as BBI'ers who said he was the most overrated WR in the league and that his contract was a huge mistake mere moments after his injury.



It was cold, but it was true -- his contract WAS a huge mistake. Just as his words now just may be true.

Oh Victor, let it go. BBelle21 : 4:58 pm : link What a difference in tone and maturity between Justin Tuck’s comments after retirement, and Victor Cruz’s who has passive aggressively taken shot after shot at the Giants and Eli. When fans get in an uproar over something Victor said, he apologizes and plays the victim card again saying his words were twisted. Lol. Victor never could own up to his own bull sh!t after winning a SB.

RE: RE: felt he was never really appreciated by the Giants FO markky : 5:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14345302 Torrag said:





Quote:





$95M for a player that caused more than his share of, let's call them distractions, tobe kind. Yeah, sure, he was undervalued and underappreciated /sarcasm off.



Go the fuck away already.



I guess they didn't bow down and kiss his ring. That or because they didn't see the value of his most memorable simulation of a dog marking the end-zone as his territory.



he doesn't have a ring In comment 14345423 Beer Man said:he doesn't have a ring

I don't think I've ever seen a BBI thread full of such horseshit shockeyisthebest8056 : 5:14 pm : link and nonsense. "Eli Manning's best years are behind him" would be considered unassailable fact in any other corner of the globe or internet, but here, it's a reason to attack Victor Cruz.



Anyone who calls a player "a cancer" is an imbecile.

RE: RE: He can fuck off about not being appreciated Matt M. : 5:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14345659 Tim in Eternal Blue said:





Quote:





But it's totally fair of him not being happy being traded to CLE.



The narrative of OBJ not wanting to be here, IMO, is false. You don't sign a 5 year extention in a place you don't wanna be.



Just my 2 cents.







You would think. But after he signed, he made noise about about being in California. He also has not hidden his desire to play with Landry. Exactly. Appreciation? The ink wasn't even dry on his $95M deal and he was talking about the teams he wanted to play for. How's that for appreciation? In comment 14345703 Eric from BBI said:Exactly. Appreciation? The ink wasn't even dry on his $95M deal and he was talking about the teams he wanted to play for. How's that for appreciation?