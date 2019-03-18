How would you feel if Daniel Jones was picked @17? mrvax : 3/18/2019 8:57 pm



He looks pretty good to me but I'd like to get the scoop from others. What is there not to like about him?



The reason I mentioned pick #17 is because if the Giants really like him, I don't think they'd just hope he drops so far...



- ( I never saw him play. I did see his highlights and read a scouting report or 2. Is he improving each year? Can he be compared to Eli when just coming out?He looks pretty good to me but I'd like to get the scoop from others. What is there not to like about him?The reason I mentioned pick #17 is because if the Giants really like him, I don't think they'd just hope he drops so far... Walterfootball: Daniel Jones Scouting Report - ( New Window

Feel XBRONX : 3/18/2019 8:57 pm : link like rooting for another team.

I don’t know much about him.. Sean : 3/18/2019 8:58 pm : link but, it seems very little like him here.

RE: Feel mrvax : 3/18/2019 8:58 pm : link

Quote: like rooting for another team.



Can you be specific?

In comment 14346408 XBRONX said:Can you be specific?

Don't want him section125 : 3/18/2019 8:59 pm : link at all at any draft spot....

RE: Don't want him mrvax : 3/18/2019 9:00 pm : link

Quote: at all at any draft spot....



Can you be specific? In comment 14346413 section125 said:Can you be specific?

Its inevitable twostepgiants : 3/18/2019 9:00 pm : link And is a terrible pick at 17 or the 2nd round

I SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/18/2019 9:01 pm : link feel we're going D @ 6 & 17. And I hope we do.

I’m thinking we are going big_blue : 3/18/2019 9:01 pm : link Drew Lock @ 6 so I don’t think that would be good.

Ambivalent Johnny5 : 3/18/2019 9:01 pm : link ... somewhat ambivalent. Though any of the vids or writeups you see about him don't scream franchise QB, at least from what I have seen or read. But I'm not that arrogant to get that upset over a pick... lol

RE: Ambivalent mrvax : 3/18/2019 9:04 pm : link

Quote: ... somewhat ambivalent. Though any of the vids or writeups you see about him don't scream franchise QB, at least from what I have seen or read. But I'm not that arrogant to get that upset over a pick... lol



I feel the same. I wasn't pissed off that we took Barkley because I know they know more about QBs than I do.



Wish some CFB guys would weigh in. In comment 14346422 Johnny5 said:I feel the same. I wasn't pissed off that we took Barkley because I know they know more about QBs than I do.Wish some CFB guys would weigh in.

RE: RE: Don't want him section125 : 3/18/2019 9:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14346413 section125 said:





Quote:





at all at any draft spot....







Can you be specific?



Yes, I do not want him to be drafted by the Giants with any draft pick.

In comment 14346414 mrvax said:Yes, I do not want him to be drafted by the Giants with any draft pick.

He's hard to evaluate because his o-line is so porous and his Ira : 3/18/2019 9:05 pm : link receivers drop a lot. So his numbers are lower than Murray/Haskins who are on better teams. He's big with average athleticism and good accuracy and arm strength.

Hate Jones Saos1n : 3/18/2019 9:05 pm : link Would prefer the trade up for Murray

. arcarsenal : 3/18/2019 9:05 pm : link Not great. But based on what was said today, Jones seems to me to be the guy they're probably looking at and best fits all the things Gettleman is saying he wants. I have a feeling he's their QB target.

I’d feel jeff57 : 3/18/2019 9:07 pm : link Like I’d been kicked in the stomach and kneed in the balls at the same time.

Duke QBs scare the heck out of me George from PA : 3/18/2019 9:09 pm : link But i must trust Shurmur as a QB guru but at 17....seems crazy to me.



Prefer Lock....

Alright, let me be THAT guy. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/18/2019 9:09 pm : link I don't watch a lot of Duke football. Why does it seem EVERYONE hates this guy?

I AcidTest : 3/18/2019 9:10 pm : link don't want Jones at #17, probably not Lock either. But Lock will likely be gone by then anyway. Jones might be as well.

lots of positives bluepepper : 3/18/2019 9:11 pm : link size, mobility and a very nice touch on his throws and I assume he's smart since he goes to Duke. But it worries me because he doesn't seem to be that highly rated by others and I fear the Giants may be over valuing him due to the Cutcliffe\Manning connection. You don't want to not rely on the old boys network for selecting your franchise QB.

If DG has conviction on the guy, then he should get him. Diver_Down : 3/18/2019 9:12 pm : link The question would be at what value? #6 is way too early. Bunch of teams in the teens that might take him. I think #17 is still too high. But, if there is conviction on getting him, then I would like DG to package some of the late round picks with our 2nd and move up into the bottom of the first so they can leverage the 5th year option which is especially useful if Jones redshirts most of his rookie season.

I know I’m in the minority GoDeep13 : 3/18/2019 9:12 pm : link But I really like Jones. He’s my second favorite QB in this draft behind Murray. I think he gets a really bad rap here because SOME PEOPLE won’t let the past be the past and evaluate Jones as his own person instead of screaming “DAVE BROWN” at every mention.



Those same people would have passed on Saquon because of Ki-Jana Carter. 🙄

. arcarsenal : 3/18/2019 9:14 pm : link I just don't really see the ceiling for Jones.



He screams "average QB" to me.



I haven't seen enough of him to go crazy one way or another, but that's been my general impression based on what I've seen.



It seems like he does a lot of things well enough... but he's not really "great" anywhere and never really seems to pop off the screen or make plays you really notice.



I kind of feel like they should have an AT&T commercial for Jones... "Just OK is not OK"



If someone can sell me on the guy, I'm all ears... but so far I've struggled to get much further than lukewarm.

SFGF.. Sean : 3/18/2019 9:14 pm : link It can’t be all Dave Brown memories, can it?

Statistically he must have been dinking and dunking widmerseyebrow : 3/18/2019 9:15 pm : link but the accuracy is still on the lower end for a starting college QB.

It's hard not to think of Dave Brown, that's just how it is. Del Shofner : 3/18/2019 9:17 pm : link It is irrational, though. More rational - only walterfootball seems to have him as a first round pick. The majority of draft sites have him as a mid second-rounder. So I think people are reacting to using a first round pick on him, and also reacting to using a lower than first round pick on another QB given our recent experiences with Webb and Lauletta.

RE: . BlueLou'sBack : 3/18/2019 9:22 pm : link

Quote: I just don't really see the ceiling for Jones.



He screams "average QB" to me.



I haven't seen enough of him to go crazy one way or another, but that's been my general impression based on what I've seen.



It seems like he does a lot of things well enough... but he's not really "great" anywhere and never really seems to pop off the screen or make plays you really notice.



I kind of feel like they should have an AT&T commercial for Jones... "Just OK is not OK"



If someone can sell me on the guy, I'm all ears... but so far I've struggled to get much further than lukewarm.



He'd be a decent get in the 4th round, IMO. EVEN at 95. But not 37.. There will be studs on the board at 37 still. In comment 14346456 arcarsenal said:He'd be a decent get in the 4th round, IMO. EVEN at 95. But not 37.. There will be studs on the board at 37 still.

We can get a really talented ChicagoMarty : 3/18/2019 9:22 pm : link OL, ER, CB or ILB at #17.



I'm talking about a three-down player who can contribute for the next 10 years.



Should the Jints be so fortunate to take an ER like Gary or Allen or Sweat at #6 then we could be looking at someone like ILB Devin Bush or perhaps CB Deandre Baker or OT Cody Ford



So if you are thinking qb at #17 consider the opportunity loss in your calculations

RE: I’m thinking we are going GiantGrit : 3/18/2019 9:23 pm : link

Quote: Drew Lock @ 6 so I don’t think that would be good.



outside the box prediction i like it (not necessarily the pick but the creativeness) In comment 14346421 big_blue said:outside the box prediction i like it (not necessarily the pick but the creativeness)

RE: lots of positives mrvax : 3/18/2019 9:24 pm : link

Quote: size, mobility and a very nice touch on his throws and I assume he's smart since he goes to Duke. But it worries me because he doesn't seem to be that highly rated by others and I fear the Giants may be over valuing him due to the Cutcliffe\Manning connection. You don't want to not rely on the old boys network for selecting your franchise QB.



No, you don't. His scouting report I linked makes it seem like he's pretty good.

In comment 14346447 bluepepper said:No, you don't. His scouting report I linked makes it seem like he's pretty good.

Here is my question about Daniel Jones.. Sean : 3/18/2019 9:24 pm : link Once we took Barkley last year, there was a lot of talk about building strong lines, running the ball & taking a QB who can manage the game. I think this is the plan with Eli in 2019, but does Daniel Jones fit this bill as well?

The kind of feeling ryanmkeane : 3/18/2019 9:24 pm : link you get when you have to shit unexpectedly

I wasn't impressed when St. Jimmy : 3/18/2019 9:25 pm : link I saw him vs. Clemson. That was just one game so I'd have to wait and see. They better be right if that's the way they go.

VERY PISSED. Red Dog : 3/18/2019 9:26 pm : link They have absolutely wasted picks on QBs in each of the last two drafts when they had more pressing needs all over the place.



Don't waste another pick on a QB.



Use that pick on somebody who can help build the team around the next QB, like an OT or a defensive player. Or even another WR.



Then make the next QB pick NEXT spring when there will almost certainly be more and to put a point on it, BETTER candidates available.

RE: DEFENSE, DEFENSE, DEFENSE 5BowlsSoon : 3/18/2019 9:32 pm : link

Quote: feel we're going D @ 6 & 17. And I hope we do.



I second this emotion. In comment 14346418 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:I second this emotion.

RE: Alright, let me be THAT guy. eric2425ny : 3/18/2019 9:32 pm : link

Quote: I don't watch a lot of Duke football. Why does it seem EVERYONE hates this guy?



It’s Dave Brown, for all of us that remember those seasons. We were lucky to throw for more than 150 yards a game with him. This Jones guy could be good, but there is definitely a fear of Duke QB’s from a Giants fan perspective. In comment 14346442 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:It’s Dave Brown, for all of us that remember those seasons. We were lucky to throw for more than 150 yards a game with him. This Jones guy could be good, but there is definitely a fear of Duke QB’s from a Giants fan perspective.

. Go Terps : 3/18/2019 9:33 pm : link The Draft Network does something interesting in that it lists the best and worst film each prospect has put out there. They list the Virginia game as his worst. I watched it today. I didn't come away from it as discouraged as I expected to be.



The first thing that jumped out to me was his feet. They're pretty good. He slides around and steps up into the pocket fairly well. He's not as good a thrower as Haskins is, but his feet are much better. On this alone I'd call him a better prospect than Haskins.



The biggest minus I saw in this particular game was his deep ball. The conditions weren't great so that may have played a part, but the ball really died on him. He wasn't as bad though throwing shorter passes to the numbers; the ball got there plenty fast on wide receiver screens, etc.



He's not a plus thrower, but he's a better than average athlete - that may reduce his need for plus throws if the Giants are willing to use him as a running threat.

RE: VERY PISSED. mrvax : 3/18/2019 9:34 pm : link

Quote:

Then make the next QB pick NEXT spring when there will almost certainly be more and to put a point on it, BETTER candidates available.



If the Giants finish 9-7 this year, they may be picking at #20 and all those QB prospects will be gone. I can certainly understand why some here want D at #6 and #17 or possibly a RT. But by the same token, many posters are screaming for an Eli replacement.

In comment 14346478 Red Dog said:If the Giants finish 9-7 this year, they may be picking at #20 and all those QB prospects will be gone. I can certainly understand why some here want D at #6 and #17 or possibly a RT. But by the same token, many posters are screaming for an Eli replacement.

I don't see a player with a 1st Round 'talent level' Torrag : 3/18/2019 9:35 pm : link In 3 full starting seasons:



60% completion rate

8K yards

Only 50TD to 30 INT ratio

6.4 Y/A



Those aren't 1st Round QB numbers by a long shot. I believe the Giants are using 'the Cutcliffe connection' in what would admittedly be a little unusual for them...an attempt at misdirection.

Jones AcidTest : 3/18/2019 9:36 pm : link was buried by the Clemson DL, which has a plethora of NFL talent. Jones's OL was poor all season. His receivers dropped a ton of passes, and also had trouble separating. I thought Jones forced some throws out of frustration that resulted in INTs.



Unlike Lock, Jones has excellent mechanics, and can throw on the run. He also reads defenses well, and is more than willing to stand in the pocket and take a hit. His mobility is good.



I'm just not sure he has the arm strength to throw a 20 yard NFL out route from the middle of the field. If he can't, corners will sit on those routes. But Shurmur of course said that arm strength is not the most important quality for a QB.



I'd rather take Finley in the third than Jones or Lock at #17.

Thanks Terps mrvax : 3/18/2019 9:37 pm : link Jones makes some nice deep passes in his highlight films.

They are not rainbows.



He doesn't throw the deep ball very well GFAN52 : 3/18/2019 9:40 pm : link from what I've seen. He seems mobile for a guy his size though.

RE: Jones eric2425ny : 3/18/2019 9:40 pm : link

Quote: was buried by the Clemson DL, which has a plethora of NFL talent. Jones's OL was poor all season. His receivers dropped a ton of passes, and also had trouble separating. I thought Jones forced some throws out of frustration that resulted in INTs.



Unlike Lock, Jones has excellent mechanics, and can throw on the run. He also reads defenses well, and is more than willing to stand in the pocket and take a hit. His mobility is good.



I'm just not sure he has the arm strength to throw a 20 yard NFL out route from the middle of the field. If he can't, corners will sit on those routes. But Shurmur of course said that arm strength is not the most important quality for a QB.



I'd rather take Finley in the third than Jones or Lock at #17.



The first paragraph of this sounds like Eli for the past five or six years. In comment 14346489 AcidTest said:The first paragraph of this sounds like Eli for the past five or six years.

Here is a scouting report from Greg Cosell RawhideMarshall : 3/18/2019 9:43 pm : link

- ( I cannot claim to have watched many Duke football games, but I watched Jones throw at the combine. On the fly routes he took his drop and then crow-hopped back almost to the LOS presumably to get more into the throw. One of the analysts (Kurt Warner maybe?) commented that he would be sacked if he tried that at the next level. Cosell mentions that he "has a tendency to hitch up into the pocket and at times create his own pressure". I have not seen many scouting reports question his arm strength, but it looked to me that he was crow-hopping to compensate on the deep throws. Greg Cosell Scouting Report - ( New Window

Some of the commensts surprise me in context for #17 Torrag : 3/18/2019 9:43 pm : link His feet this, his arm is ok, since he's mobile he won't need to drive the ball outside the numbers, etc. That's a 3rd round prospect conversation. The OP was what do you think of him for #17 overall. The answer is he doesn't profile that way. imo.

I like the guy alot mavric : 3/18/2019 9:45 pm : link and no matter what comparisons are made, he is his own person and no two people are alike. He would not be the second coming of (insert your favorite QB to hate or failed QB here).



He is known as a strong (can throw a bomb better than any QB in this class), is an accurate thrower with dexterity for the short throws, a very high character guy, and extremely cerebral (Duke isn't exactly Alabama on the academic level...sorry Bama fans). Of course he's tall (6'5") and can see over the front line and is the classic pocket QB, but with much more mobility to move around than Eli. I see him as being spry on his feet and can actually show quickness to elude sacks and blitzes.



I fully believe whatever team gets him will have a franchise QB by 2020/21.



He's NOT the horrible QB some people on this board are trying to make him out to be. I will be very pleased if he becomes the QB being groomed to take Eli's spot one day.

BBI AcidTest : 3/18/2019 9:45 pm : link will have its usual catastrophic meltdown if Jones is the pick at #17, but he easily could be. As I said, I'd rather not take Jones at #17, but certainly wouldn't hate it because he has a lot to offer. I'd be much more comfortable taking him at #37, but if he's their guy, then you don't risk losing him.

Odds are it would be a waste of a draft pick Mike in NJ : 3/18/2019 9:47 pm : link Over the last 15 years, here are the QBs selected between the middle of round 1 and end of round 2:



Kyle Boller, Rex Grossman, JP Losman, Aaron Rodgers , Jason Campbell, Kellen Clemens, Tarvaris Jackson, Brady Quinn, Kevin Kolb, John Beck, Drew Stanton, Joe Flacco , Brian Brohm, Chad Henne, Josh Freeman, Pat White, Tim Tebow, Jimmy Clausen, Andy Dalton, Colin Kaepernick, Brandon Weeden, Brock Osweiler, EJ Manuel, Geno Smith, Johnny Manziel, Teddy Bridgewater, Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Paxton Lynch, Christian Hackenberg, DeShone Kizer



So out of 31 guys, only 2 (maybe 3 depending on your thoughts on a guy like Dalton or Jimmy G) are guys that I think you are happy with spending a first rounder on. If you aren't taking a QB in the first half of round 1, you are better off just waiting until the middle of the draft because the success rate is less than 10%.





'have a franchise QB by 2020/21'... Torrag : 3/18/2019 9:47 pm : link /cough really? I sincerely doubt it but you're entitled to that opinion.

Saw him play.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/18/2019 9:49 pm : link live twice this year and he was very bad both games.



Even if he gets a pass against Clemson, which he shouldn't because he was missing open WR's on several plays, his performance against a mediocre/bad Wake Forest team was really bad.



They lost something like 47-7 and Jones looked really bad. I came away from both games unimpressed with his velocity, his ability to make good reads and his ability to stand in under pressure.

I would be disappointed Oscar : 3/18/2019 9:53 pm : link But like some others after listening to Gettleman today I get the impression this is the way they are leaning. They probably view the #17 pick as found money, they will talk themselves into Jones being a smart kid who’s worked with Cutcliffe and will learn from Eli. Safe and defensible, the Giants way.





BBI is getting rediculous - mid season everyone wanted the guy PatersonPlank : 3/18/2019 9:54 pm : link Truth is hes a good prospect. He's got all the skills and size needed, and has had good coaching. He also played on a crap team. I'd be happy with him at 17.



Most here read an internet blurb and consider themselves and expert. Then it becomes emotional for no real reason.



. arcarsenal : 3/18/2019 9:57 pm : link I also felt like the ball really kind of died on him when I watched him - I didn't see a good deep ball. He looks decent enough short/midrange and I think he's a guy with a decent base for Shurmur to work with... but I like seeing some sort of plus tool somewhere or something that jumps out and there's just really nothing with Jones.



What I've seen of him, I can point to areas where he looks decent/solid, but I want to be able to point to something - even just numbers and even those really aren't there - where I can say he has some sort of calling card or something really impressive and I just can't find that yet.



I don't have a really strong opinion on him yet, but right now it's not a pick I'd be particularly excited about.

If they aren’t using a top 10 pick on a quarterback then BSIMatt : 3/18/2019 9:58 pm : link I’d rather wait till round 2 if they are still gonna add one in the draft. I think they could get a similar talent to Jones(or even Jones himself) in round 2.

RE: Here is a scouting report from Greg Cosell GFAN52 : 3/18/2019 9:58 pm : link

Quote: I cannot claim to have watched many Duke football games, but I watched Jones throw at the combine. On the fly routes he took his drop and then crow-hopped back almost to the LOS presumably to get more into the throw. One of the analysts (Kurt Warner maybe?) commented that he would be sacked if he tried that at the next level. Cosell mentions that he "has a tendency to hitch up into the pocket and at times create his own pressure". I have not seen many scouting reports question his arm strength, but it looked to me that he was crow-hopping to compensate on the deep throws. Greg Cosell Scouting Report - ( New Window )



That's what I saw, he doesn't have a strong arm and tries to make up for it with his body movement to get everything behind the ball on those deep passes. In comment 14346496 RawhideMarshall said:That's what I saw, he doesn't have a strong arm and tries to make up for it with his body movement to get everything behind the ball on those deep passes.

I would feel sick Sammo85 : 3/18/2019 9:59 pm : link Given the tremendous talent that is available at that point on both of the lines and at some of the other ball skill positions.



I usually do a top 100 players on my own for fun every year. Right now I don’t have a single QB in the top 30. Haskins and Lock are probably in the 30-50 range.



Jones I have right now in the late third round area. He has some potential but he is not a top QB prospect. I’d be fine taking him with the 3rd rounder we got from the Browns. But the first rounder would be a really dumb and questionable valuation and roster and draft management blunder.

If NYG has a 1st round grade on Jones Sy'56 : 3/18/2019 10:00 pm : link They are picking him at 6, not 17.

RE: If NYG has a 1st round grade on Jones Sammo85 : 3/18/2019 10:03 pm : link

Quote: They are picking him at 6, not 17.



Sy- I know it’s early but if YOU were Giants GM what is your approach here in March with the two first rounders and early 2nd in terms of players. In comment 14346522 Sy'56 said:Sy- I know it’s early but if YOU were Giants GM what is your approach here in March with the two first rounders and early 2nd in terms of players.

RE: If NYG has a 1st round grade on Jones GFAN52 : 3/18/2019 10:03 pm : link

Quote: They are picking him at 6, not 17.



Then hopefully they are picking him Sy. I'd rather spend a 2nd on Rosen. In comment 14346522 Sy'56 said:Then hopefully they are picking him Sy. I'd rather spend a 2nd on Rosen.

RE: If NYG has a 1st round grade on Jones Go Terps : 3/18/2019 10:08 pm : link

Quote: They are picking him at 6, not 17.



That's my thinking too. Looking forward to your reports. In comment 14346522 Sy'56 said:That's my thinking too. Looking forward to your reports.

If there wasn't the overrated Cutler factor... bw in dc : 3/18/2019 10:09 pm : link Jones will battling with Clayton Thorson for a mid-round pick.



Hell, I like Thorson more come to think of it. I think there is some real sneaky upside to his game...

'They are picking him at 6, not 17'... Torrag : 3/18/2019 10:16 pm : link /sigh that makes no sense. The benefit of having two 2nd Rounders is taking players in the slot they belong. As happened with Johnny Manziel @ #22. Why because they were able to Draft Justin Gilbert #8 and he was a much better football player as was proven out by their respective careers. Same results applied when Brady Quinn was his teams second pick in the 2007 Draft. Why? Because they were able to get Joe freaking Thomas #3.



There are very few absolutes in the Draft. Probably the only one I can come up with is if you have the #1 pick and there is a franchise QB available you take him if you don't have one or trade it for a haul.

I AcidTest : 3/18/2019 10:19 pm : link would prefer not to take a QB this year, and focus on building the rest of the team, especially since the draft is so deep on OL and DL talent.



Jones and Finley have likely peaked, although Jones was under constant pressure, and his receivers dropped a lot of passes. Lock has a higher ceiling than both, but also a lower floor because his mechanics are often poor.



Too much other talent will still be available at #17 to take Lock or Jones, and also at the end of the third, when Finley might still be available.

Stidham Philu916 : 3/18/2019 10:22 pm : link Would rather DG draft Stidham round 3 than Jones even round 2... Stidham can be a better pro and don’t get why he’s not looked at more as a potential starter.

Here's McGinn's initial report on him (he has him as a first rd pick) Eric on Li : 3/18/2019 10:29 pm : link Quote: DANIEL JONES*, QB, Duke: 6-5, 221.



Fourth-year junior helped himself at the Senior Bowl. “He was really good in the practices,” said one scout. “He’s going first round. He’s probably the most ready to play. I’m a big David Cutcliffe guy and his ability to deal with quarterbacks.” Cutcliffe, the Blue Devils’ coach, once coached the Mannings, Peyton and Eli. “Reminded me of Carson Wentz,” said another scout. “Tall, strong-armed, mechanically sound. You know he’s been well-coached. High, three-quarters delivery. Short motion. Good touch inside the numbers, inconsistent outside the numbers. Nice deep ball.” Missed just three weeks after suffering a broken collarbone early last season. “People will compare him to Joe Flacco,” a third scout said. “He’s not as athletic as Carson Wentz but he’s instinctive like Wentz.”

In what I've seen there are things to like but he is certainly not a very flashy player, especially his arm. That's not always the most important thing, in some ways it's least important because it just needs to be "good enough". His velocity at the combine was actually decent.



The 3 specific things I like are:

1- checks all the boxes mentally + has experience in a pro system

2- shows toughness delivering the ball from the pocket

3- has shown as much running ability as any QB not named Kyler Murray



If he's the pick I'll trust Shurmur + Gettleman's evaluation of him reached a stronger consensus compared to the other options last year, this year, and since they are presumably somewhat considering the options next year. In what I've seen there are things to like but he is certainly not a very flashy player, especially his arm. That's not always the most important thing, in some ways it's least important because it just needs to be "good enough". His velocity at the combine was actually decent.The 3 specific things I like are:1- checks all the boxes mentally + has experience in a pro system2- shows toughness delivering the ball from the pocket3- has shown as much running ability as any QB not named Kyler MurrayIf he's the pick I'll trust Shurmur + Gettleman's evaluation of him reached a stronger consensus compared to the other options last year, this year, and since they are presumably somewhat considering the options next year.

It's a fine line..... Doomster : 3/18/2019 10:34 pm : link I don't think there will be a QB at 6......don't want a project at 17.....need 2-4 viable starters from this draft....



The offshoot is, if this this team somehow improves, we will not have a low draft pick next year....it's a double edged sword.....

Boylehart likes him Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/18/2019 10:40 pm : link



"Daniel Jones has franchise quarterback “potential”. He has the size, athleticism, arm strength, accuracy along with the ability to throw from the pocket that you look for in a potential franchise quarterback. Daniel has excellent maturity in all facets of his game and because he is so respected by his teammates he has excellent leadership skills to make the players around him better. He can throw on the move with accuracy and has the ability to change his release point without losing any accuracy or velocity...."

- ( Not as much as the other two, but close. He has him ranked at 1.46 (1st round) and slightly behind both Haskins and Murray."Daniel Jones has franchise quarterback “potential”. He has the size, athleticism, arm strength, accuracy along with the ability to throw from the pocket that you look for in a potential franchise quarterback. Daniel has excellent maturity in all facets of his game and because he is so respected by his teammates he has excellent leadership skills to make the players around him better. He can throw on the move with accuracy and has the ability to change his release point without losing any accuracy or velocity...." Review - ( New Window

RE: . shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/18/2019 10:46 pm : link

Quote: I also felt like the ball really kind of died on him when I watched him - I didn't see a good deep ball.



Bingo. I wouldn't be happy at all with them drafting him at #17. As we saw with Keenum, I don't think it's necessary to have the strongest arm in Shurmur's offense. But in order to play in this stadium and to win a 'Ship, a QB is going to have to make a Manning to Manningham throw at some point. I just don't think Jones can do that. In comment 14346514 arcarsenal said:Bingo. I wouldn't be happy at all with them drafting him at #17. As we saw with Keenum, I don't think it's necessary to have the strongest arm in Shurmur's offense. But in order to play in this stadium and to win a 'Ship, a QB is going to have to make a Manning to Manningham throw at some point. I just don't think Jones can do that.

RE: If NYG has a 1st round grade on Jones Mike in NJ : 3/18/2019 11:15 pm : link

Quote: They are picking him at 6, not 17.



I would actually be more comfortable with the pick if they took him at 6 than if they took him at 17. Taking him at 6 shows conviction, that they view him as a franchise QB and that they don’t want to risk losing him by waiting.



If you view a guy that way you jump at the chance to take him, you don’t sit back and wait hoping he’ll be there later. In comment 14346522 Sy'56 said:I would actually be more comfortable with the pick if they took him at 6 than if they took him at 17. Taking him at 6 shows conviction, that they view him as a franchise QB and that they don’t want to risk losing him by waiting.If you view a guy that way you jump at the chance to take him, you don’t sit back and wait hoping he’ll be there later.

RE: RE: If NYG has a 1st round grade on Jones mrvax : 3/18/2019 11:19 pm : link

Quote:

I would actually be more comfortable with the pick if they took him at 6 than if they took him at 17. Taking him at 6 shows conviction, that they view him as a franchise QB and that they don’t want to risk losing him by waiting.



If you view a guy that way you jump at the chance to take him, you don’t sit back and wait hoping he’ll be there later.



I think you're right, Mike. At #6 it certainly would show conviction.



In comment 14346607 Mike in NJ said:I think you're right, Mike. At #6 it certainly would show conviction.

RE: I like the guy alot Danny80 : 3/18/2019 11:46 pm : link

Quote: and no matter what comparisons are made, he is his own person and no two people are alike. He would not be the second coming of (insert your favorite QB to hate or failed QB here).



He is known as a strong (can throw a bomb better than any QB in this class), is an accurate thrower with dexterity for the short throws, a very high character guy, and extremely cerebral (Duke isn't exactly Alabama on the academic level...sorry Bama fans). Of course he's tall (6'5") and can see over the front line and is the classic pocket QB, but with much more mobility to move around than Eli. I see him as being spry on his feet and can actually show quickness to elude sacks and blitzes.



I fully believe whatever team gets him will have a franchise QB by 2020/21.



He's NOT the horrible QB some people on this board are trying to make him out to be. I will be very pleased if he becomes the QB being groomed to take Eli's spot one day.



I've watched nearly every Duke football game the last two years (at least when they've been on tv). I agree with most of what you said. I'm not sure I'd qualify him as a "quick" or sudden athlete, but he's big, strong and pretty fast and knows how to run with the ball. He can throw a pretty deep ball too. I just have a hard time seeing him in the same target range as a Josh Rosen (if he could be had for a second rounder or even a #17 pick). I didn't typically see the velocity on this throws that I think you'd ideally like to see, but he definitely has a lot of good pieces. He is not Dave Brown (then again, Dave Brown wasn't the Dave Brown we know now, until he was...).



All in all, I think he's a quality 2nd round pick, but I'm very much in line with the poster below who pointed out that QB draft picks from essentially outside the top 10 through the second round rarely pan out into long time starters, let alone franchise QBs. That's the one thing Gettleman has said that I agree with. If you want a QB, you gotta get him in the first round, and you gotta do it at the top of the first round to maximize your changes. History just bears that out too often. There of course are exceptions, but who wants to bank this team's future on Gettleman picking the next Tom Brady or the next Russell Wilson or even Jimmy G? Especially not when the Giants will have had the #2 pick and the #6 pick the last two years. I'm not sure that a QB is worth it at #6 this year, but last year...and maybe a wish and a prayer at next year.... In comment 14346500 mavric said:I've watched nearly every Duke football game the last two years (at least when they've been on tv). I agree with most of what you said. I'm not sure I'd qualify him as a "quick" or sudden athlete, but he's big, strong and pretty fast and knows how to run with the ball. He can throw a pretty deep ball too. I just have a hard time seeing him in the same target range as a Josh Rosen (if he could be had for a second rounder or even a #17 pick). I didn't typically see the velocity on this throws that I think you'd ideally like to see, but he definitely has a lot of good pieces. He is not Dave Brown (then again, Dave Brown wasn't the Dave Brown we know now, until he was...).All in all, I think he's a quality 2nd round pick, but I'm very much in line with the poster below who pointed out that QB draft picks from essentially outside the top 10 through the second round rarely pan out into long time starters, let alone franchise QBs. That's the one thing Gettleman has said that I agree with. If you want a QB, you gotta get him in the first round, and you gotta do it at the top of the first round to maximize your changes. History just bears that out too often. There of course are exceptions, but who wants to bank this team's future on Gettleman picking the next Tom Brady or the next Russell Wilson or even Jimmy G? Especially not when the Giants will have had the #2 pick and the #6 pick the last two years. I'm not sure that a QB is worth it at #6 this year, but last year...and maybe a wish and a prayer at next year....

RE: RE: I like the guy alot Danny80 : 3/18/2019 11:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14346500 mavric said:





Quote:





and no matter what comparisons are made, he is his own person and no two people are alike. He would not be the second coming of (insert your favorite QB to hate or failed QB here).



He is known as a strong (can throw a bomb better than any QB in this class), is an accurate thrower with dexterity for the short throws, a very high character guy, and extremely cerebral (Duke isn't exactly Alabama on the academic level...sorry Bama fans). Of course he's tall (6'5") and can see over the front line and is the classic pocket QB, but with much more mobility to move around than Eli. I see him as being spry on his feet and can actually show quickness to elude sacks and blitzes.



I fully believe whatever team gets him will have a franchise QB by 2020/21.



He's NOT the horrible QB some people on this board are trying to make him out to be. I will be very pleased if he becomes the QB being groomed to take Eli's spot one day.







I've watched nearly every Duke football game the last two years (at least when they've been on tv). I agree with most of what you said. I'm not sure I'd qualify him as a "quick" or sudden athlete, but he's big, strong and pretty fast and knows how to run with the ball. He can throw a pretty deep ball too. I just have a hard time seeing him in the same target range as a Josh Rosen (if he could be had for a second rounder or even a #17 pick). I didn't typically see the velocity on this throws that I think you'd ideally like to see, but he definitely has a lot of good pieces. He is not Dave Brown (then again, Dave Brown wasn't the Dave Brown we know now, until he was...).



All in all, I think he's a quality 2nd round pick, but I'm very much in line with the poster below who pointed out that QB draft picks from essentially outside the top 10 through the second round rarely pan out into long time starters, let alone franchise QBs. That's the one thing Gettleman has said that I agree with. If you want a QB, you gotta get him in the first round, and you gotta do it at the top of the first round to maximize your changes. History just bears that out too often. There of course are exceptions, but who wants to bank this team's future on Gettleman picking the next Tom Brady or the next Russell Wilson or even Jimmy G? Especially not when the Giants will have had the #2 pick and the #6 pick the last two years. I'm not sure that a QB is worth it at #6 this year, but last year...and maybe a wish and a prayer at next year....



Oh yeah, and as the scouting report said, his delivery isn't the quickest. In comment 14346623 Danny80 said:Oh yeah, and as the scouting report said, his delivery isn't the quickest.

Not bad giantsFC : 12:07 am : link As it wouldn’t effect getting to draft Tua next year if they have a chance, or, even better, Trevor Lawrence the filing year, and if he were to pan out, then EVEN BETTER.

Not interested UberAlias : 12:11 am : link Much rather move up for Lock.

I am not a fan of Daniel Jones, but if he was the pick.... Big_Pete : 12:47 am : link I would be willing to wait and see how it turns out.



Gettleman would only pull the trigger if he thought that Daniel Jones is the guy. If that is the case, I am willing to see how things unfold. They are the experts in this (despite what draft gurus think) and as always there are a lot of factors in building a roster.



We have to remember that Shurmur and Shula are very experienced with developing QBs and they know what Shurmur wants for his offence going forward.



NYG will have plenty of inside sources, particularly with Cutliffe but also both Eli and Peyton have worked with him.



Gettleman, Shurmur and Shula will have an excellent idea of what Jones brings to the table.





One factor that needs to be considered is that our future QB, whoever it is, has to deal with the NY media frenzy.



I personally am keen to go defence with both first round picks, but if it is a choice between Haskins at #6 or Jones at #17 and a stud pass rusher at 6, I can see the a case for the latter.



First three picks in the trenches... Bluesbreaker : 2:06 am : link Get an edge Rusher like Allen or Ferrell

take a RT Dilliard at 17

Go back to Defense at #37 unless a center or another

DE pass rusher . The offensive line will be 100% improved

then look for a WR in the 3rd round or another CB .



I lean towards he is a backup QB giantstock : 4:01 am : link Everything about him looks slow.

I wouldnt like it but I’d be on board and hope Brown Recluse : 5:52 am : link he’s better than I think he is

Would DG_89 : 6:11 am : link prefer all defense or defender at 6 and WR/OT at 17, but I will take a step back and trust the guys paid to do this for a living. If the kid becomes a Giant he has my support

How does he compare to Eli coming out BillT : 6:21 am : link When Eli was the consensus number one pick coming out.

RE: I would feel sick Beer Man : 6:52 am : link

Quote: Given the tremendous talent that is available at that point on both of the lines and at some of the other ball skill positions.



I usually do a top 100 players on my own for fun every year. Right now I don’t have a single QB in the top 30. Haskins and Lock are probably in the 30-50 range.



Jones I have right now in the late third round area. He has some potential but he is not a top QB prospect. I’d be fine taking him with the 3rd rounder we got from the Browns. But the first rounder would be a really dumb and questionable valuation and roster and draft management blunder. +1 In comment 14346519 Sammo85 said:+1

RE: He doesn't throw the deep ball very well Beer Man : 6:54 am : link

Quote: from what I've seen. He seems mobile for a guy his size though. Chris Simms said something similar. Says Jones does not turn into his throws. In comment 14346493 GFAN52 said:Chris Simms said something similar. Says Jones does not turn into his throws.

This 'mobile' crap is getting out of hand.... nzyme : 7:41 am : link So now if the QB doesn't throw the deep ball it's OK because he's mobile? The first grade on EVERY QB should be "He can make every throw on the field!". If he can move his feet around in a 10 yard box then I'm good with his mobility.

If you believe in the QB ij_reilly : 7:49 am : link You take him at 6, not 17.



I would be shocked if the Giants take any QB at 17.



I watched 3 games last year when the hype was building Jim in Forest Hills : 8:00 am : link IMO, the deep ball is his strong suit. Jones was dropping dimes into his WR's arms while they were running full on, really nice throws. His WRs dropped most of these balls.



He has pretty good straight line speed, he's not quick twitch, but he does a good job climbing the pocket while looking downfield.



He did miss some intermediate throws, that's probably his biggest call out. I think I would question his decision making and accuracy on the intermediate levels.



All in all, I like him! I think if he played for a Ohio State or Clemson, he'd likely be a 1st rd choice for sure. Because of the talent level at Duke, it masked some of his game for better or worse. I would not go for him at 17, I would target him at #37. But I would not throw the remote at 17.

Watch his snaps vs Clemson and that NFL loaded defense Jim in Forest Hills : 8:18 am : link



You can also see him manipulate the safeties with his head.



How many passes are dropped?



If he had Ohio State's or Clemson's WRs, what do some of these passes look like?



Lots of passes batted.



His accuracy on the move or when harrassed is not good.



Overall though, this comes out positive to me.

- ( He surveys the field, not a 1 read guy.You can also see him manipulate the safeties with his head.How many passes are dropped?If he had Ohio State's or Clemson's WRs, what do some of these passes look like?Lots of passes batted.His accuracy on the move or when harrassed is not good.Overall though, this comes out positive to me. Jones vs Clemson 2018 - ( New Window

He's a Project with Potential upnyg : 8:18 am : link I've watched 3 full games this past year. In some games he looks very good in spurts. He is a "gamer" and needs to protect himself in the run better.



He looks good a short to intermediate passes.



Its difficult to tell his arm strength in the games I saw, that's where he is knocked for needing improvement.



Earlier I thought he was a 1st rounder, not sure where he lands. He could benefit by sitting as year on the bench.

I think DG has his guy Dankbeerman : 8:21 am : link and we are going to take someone earlier then people think he should go.



Not sure if getting the 2nd first was required for the qb or not, but my thinking was since he wanted #2 from San Fran, he was try to get a top edge guy Bosa/Allen first and then be able to take his guy at 6.



Feel he needs a 1st round edge guy but there is a lot and only 2 top level which we cant get at 6. the drop off between the 3rd guy at 6 or whoever is avaiable at 17 isnt that great.



even if murray doesnt go 1 he is gone before we can get him. that cant be his plan. and someone is coming up for haskins and will think they neded to get in front of us for him.



unless allen drops or nobody comes up for haskins and we drop back so (den,cincy, or mia) can take Haskins, we probably take Lock or Jones 6.



RE: 'They are picking him at 6, not 17'... gmenatlarge : 8:26 am : link

Quote: /sigh that makes no sense. The benefit of having two 2nd Rounders is taking players in the slot they belong. As happened with Johnny Manziel @ #22. Why because they were able to Draft Justin Gilbert #8 and he was a much better football player as was proven out by their respective careers. Same results applied when Brady Quinn was his teams second pick in the 2007 Draft. Why? Because they were able to get Joe freaking Thomas #3.



There are very few absolutes in the Draft. Probably the only one I can come up with is if you have the #1 pick and there is a franchise QB available you take him if you don't have one or trade it for a haul.



What if you have the second pick....? In comment 14346541 Torrag said:What if you have the second pick....?

How feel? micky : 8:28 am : link Like lol my ass off

Being at the game.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:31 am : link



Quote: Watch his snaps vs Clemson and that NFL loaded defense

Jim in Forest Hills : 8:18 am : link : reply

He surveys the field, not a 1 read guy.



You can also see him manipulate the safeties with his head.



How many passes are dropped?



If he had Ohio State's or Clemson's WRs, what do some of these passes look like?



Lots of passes batted.



His accuracy on the move or when harrassed is not good.



My Dad and I both commented on how he missed looking in the direction of receivers who had gotten open, and how his velocity looked poor. Granted, he was going up against Lawrence and the differences in the two in warmups was striking, but I was excited to see Jones and he disappointed.



I also can't underestimate how bad he looked vs. Wake Forest. Blown out 59-7 at home. Under 50% completion rate and under 150 yards passing and seeing the spread of the field he did not look good vs. Clemson:My Dad and I both commented on how he missed looking in the direction of receivers who had gotten open, and how his velocity looked poor. Granted, he was going up against Lawrence and the differences in the two in warmups was striking, but I was excited to see Jones and he disappointed.I also can't underestimate how bad he looked vs. Wake Forest. Blown out 59-7 at home. Under 50% completion rate and under 150 yards passing

RE: Being at the game.. Jim in Forest Hills : 8:38 am : link

Quote: and seeing the spread of the field he did not look good vs. Clemson:







Quote:









My Dad and I both commented on how he missed looking in the direction of receivers who had gotten open, and how his velocity looked poor. Granted, he was going up against Lawrence and the differences in the two in warmups was striking, but I was excited to see Jones and he disappointed.



I also can't underestimate how bad he looked vs. Wake Forest. Blown out 59-7 at home. Under 50% completion rate and under 150 yards passing



Obviously I can't see who was open on youtube, so I will take your word for it. To me, it looks like he tries to hit his hot reads under duress. When he has time, his decision making looks ok. I will watch the WF cutups. In comment 14346766 FatMan in Charlotte said:Obviously I can't see who was open on youtube, so I will take your word for it. To me, it looks like he tries to hit his hot reads under duress. When he has time, his decision making looks ok. I will watch the WF cutups.

If the Giants don’t find a serviceable Free agent RT, they are going Ivan15 : 8:38 am : link to need #6, 17, and 37 to fill all their needs.



Jones fits the prototype. Murray and Haskins don’t. Last year, 3 of 4 QBs fit the prototype, but the only one successful so far is the one who didn’t fit.



If it works out, I would rather take a chance on Rosen with 37 and a 4th round pick than Jones at 17.

I don't see how you could be close to sold on Jones Ten Ton Hammer : 8:40 am : link anywhere in Rd 1 or 2, and considering the apparent depth of this draft, in round 3 either.

RE: I don't see how you could be close to sold on Jones Jim in Forest Hills : 8:44 am : link

Quote: anywhere in Rd 1 or 2, and considering the apparent depth of this draft, in round 3 either.



Why? He's a good player. Runs a pro style offense. Led a talent poor team to a winning record and a bowl win. Good size, accurate. Lots to like there. In comment 14346772 Ten Ton Hammer said:Why? He's a good player. Runs a pro style offense. Led a talent poor team to a winning record and a bowl win. Good size, accurate. Lots to like there.

RE: RE: I don't see how you could be close to sold on Jones Ten Ton Hammer : 8:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 14346772 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





anywhere in Rd 1 or 2, and considering the apparent depth of this draft, in round 3 either.







Why? He's a good player. Runs a pro style offense. Led a talent poor team to a winning record and a bowl win. Good size, accurate. Lots to like there.



The competition he played, mainly. His counting stats are juiced up with big games against Pitt, Georgia Tech, and other equally talent-poor teams. and the bowl game win was against Temple playing with a replacement head coach. When you look at the games he played against significant competition, he was made to be a real nonfactor. In comment 14346778 Jim in Forest Hills said:The competition he played, mainly. His counting stats are juiced up with big games against Pitt, Georgia Tech, and other equally talent-poor teams. and the bowl game win was against Temple playing with a replacement head coach. When you look at the games he played against significant competition, he was made to be a real nonfactor.

RE: Watch his snaps vs Clemson and that NFL loaded defense bw in dc : 8:56 am : link

Quote: He surveys the field, not a 1 read guy.



You can also see him manipulate the safeties with his head.



How many passes are dropped?



If he had Ohio State's or Clemson's WRs, what do some of these passes look like?



Lots of passes batted.



His accuracy on the move or when harrassed is not good.



Overall though, this comes out positive to me. Jones vs Clemson 2018 - ( New Window )



I sort of tossed this game because of the talent disparity between Duke and Clemson. But I didn’t think Jones looked inspiring at all. He moved okay to keep some plays alive, but thought he got rattled too easily. Overall, I struggle to find anything on the plus side about his game other than movement. I struggle to give him anything other than a third round projection.



You want to watch a QB have a sneaky good game against Clemson with inferior talent? Watch Finley’s game. Showed great poise, showed really good movement in and out of the pocket, made two throws that were likely long TDs or big gains but the receiver dropped the ball, and kept competing despite the big score deficit. Now, he was off on a few outs, but I think that was more timing and less about arm skill... In comment 14346749 Jim in Forest Hills said:I sort of tossed this game because of the talent disparity between Duke and Clemson. But I didn’t think Jones looked inspiring at all. He moved okay to keep some plays alive, but thought he got rattled too easily. Overall, I struggle to find anything on the plus side about his game other than movement. I struggle to give him anything other than a third round projection.You want to watch a QB have a sneaky good game against Clemson with inferior talent? Watch Finley’s game. Showed great poise, showed really good movement in and out of the pocket, made two throws that were likely long TDs or big gains but the receiver dropped the ball, and kept competing despite the big score deficit. Now, he was off on a few outs, but I think that was more timing and less about arm skill...

NFL history is filled with guys like Jones. They are mediocre. Ivan15 : 8:59 am : link Eli Manning would be in that group 90% of the time. It is the 10% of brilliance that you are looking for. Ernie saw it in Eli’s college record.



Jones hasn’t shown IT. Not Lock either. None of these potential QBs have shown IT either, although Murray and/or Haskins may not have played enough games. So if you don’t love one of the choices, you can’t pick one.

RE: NFL history is filled with guys like Jones. They are mediocre. bw in dc : 9:06 am : link

Quote: Eli Manning would be in that group 90% of the time. It is the 10% of brilliance that you are looking for. Ernie saw it in Eli’s college record.



Jones hasn’t shown IT. Not Lock either. None of these potential QBs have shown IT either, although Murray and/or Haskins may not have played enough games. So if you don’t love one of the choices, you can’t pick one.



I get the “it” thing, but Lock has a plus-NFL arm though. I saw a stat, and keep me honest if I misrepresent it, that Lock would have had a 70% completion rate if his receivers didn’t drop catchable balls. So his accuracy might me underrated too.



In comment 14346803 Ivan15 said:I get the “it” thing, but Lock has a plus-NFL arm though. I saw a stat, and keep me honest if I misrepresent it, that Lock would have had a 70% completion rate if his receivers didn’t drop catchable balls. So his accuracy might me underrated too.

I actually.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:07 am : link



Quote: You want to watch a QB have a sneaky good game against Clemson with inferior talent? Watch Finley’s game.



Eric Dungey played very well. He has a lot of injury concerns, but Dungey took what the Clemson D was giving him on single coverage and ran or scrambled to make positive plays when his protection broke down.



I wouldn't advocate drafting Dungey, but seeing him play and then Jones play, Jones looked comparatively really poor.



I'm actually struggling to see what people are high on him for. I saw Will Grier play live a couple of times, and he looked much better too, and I wouldn't even advocate drafting him. was thinking of a different QB who looked pretty good against clemson:Eric Dungey played very well. He has a lot of injury concerns, but Dungey took what the Clemson D was giving him on single coverage and ran or scrambled to make positive plays when his protection broke down.I wouldn't advocate drafting Dungey, but seeing him play and then Jones play, Jones looked comparatively really poor.I'm actually struggling to see what people are high on him for. I saw Will Grier play live a couple of times, and he looked much better too, and I wouldn't even advocate drafting him.

I think they're taking him @ 17 DavidinBMNY : 9:15 am : link If he is there.



With either Edge or OT at #6.



He seems to be what they want in a QB. Regardless of what some of the Draft Guru's think of him.

RE: I think they're taking him @ 17 Greg from LI : 9:17 am : link

Quote: He seems to be what they want in a QB.



A mediocre rag-arm is what they want? Well, I guess they DID draft Lauletta.....

In comment 14346851 DavidinBMNY said:A mediocre rag-arm is what they want? Well, I guess they DID draft Lauletta.....

RE: I’m thinking we are going BigBlueJuice : 9:51 am : link



In comment

Quote: Drew Lock @ 6 so I don’t think that would be good. I dont think giants reach that far for a player who wont start this year. Makes more sense at 17 or 2nd round.In comment 14346421 big_blue said:

One thing I struggle with Alex_Webster : 10:15 am : link If a guy is your guy, and you think he is long term. at the end of the day does it matter where you draft him. Not discounting positional draft positions. Some people closed to draft stretch pics with these guidelines. JPP is just one of many that when he was drafted he was seen as drafted way too early. kinda worked out less 3 fingers.

He checks a lot of the boxes Now Mike in MD : 1:05 pm : link the Giants have indicated they look for in a QB. He's got the size the Giants like. He moves well in the pocket as Shurmur indicated he wants. I've heard conflicting things re his arm. I've heard many people say he has plenty of arm strength to make all the throws. Is he Lock? No but neither is Eli.



Cooley (I'm sorry I keep going to him) that he felt liek Jones did more with less than any QB in this draft, Mentioned how his OL have him zero protection but he'd stand tall in the pocket and still make throws with guys hanging on him.



Anyway, I wouldn't be surprised at all if the Giants licked him

RE: He checks a lot of the boxes Carson53 : 1:48 pm : link

Quote: the Giants have indicated they look for in a QB. He's got the size the Giants like. He moves well in the pocket as Shurmur indicated he wants. I've heard conflicting things re his arm. I've heard many people say he has plenty of arm strength to make all the throws. Is he Lock? No but neither is Eli.



Cooley (I'm sorry I keep going to him) that he felt liek Jones did more with less than any QB in this draft, Mentioned how his OL have him zero protection but he'd stand tall in the pocket and still make throws with guys hanging on him.



Anyway, I wouldn't be surprised at all if the Giants licked him .



He actually runs well, seen him a few games. I would say

he is similar to Josh Allen last year in that regard.

He doesn't have the bazooka arm like Josh Allen, but

he is very athletic. I would prefer him in Round 2,

if he is still around. I would like him over Haskins or Lock, in the long term.





In comment 14347533 Now Mike in MD said:He actually runs well, seen him a few games. I would sayhe is similar to Josh Allen last year in that regard.He doesn't have the bazooka arm like Josh Allen, buthe is very athletic. I would prefer him in Round 2,if he is still around. I would like him over Haskins or Lock, in the long term.

RE: He checks a lot of the boxes santacruzom : 2:09 pm : link

Quote:

Anyway, I wouldn't be surprised at all if the Giants licked him



Now that would surprise me. In comment 14347533 Now Mike in MD said:Nowwould surprise me.

RE: RE: He checks a lot of the boxes upnyg : 9:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14347533 Now Mike in MD said:





Quote:







Anyway, I wouldn't be surprised at all if the Giants licked him







Now that would surprise me.



He needs a new keyboard (I hope) In comment 14347686 santacruzom said:He needs a new keyboard (I hope)