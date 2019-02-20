Gettleman: "If everything works out, probably." Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:51 am : 7:51 am This was Gettleman's answer to Francesa asking, "There should be another quarterback added this year?"



To me, the key part is "if everything works out."



It sounds to me like they know who they want and they have a realistic scenario in mind as to that guy being available to them on Draft Day.





That also kind of sounds like Simms11 : 7:54 am : link they won’t trade up, but if one is there at 6 they will probably pull the trigger. Now is that smoke, to get some teams to bite and trade p, thereby dropping some Defensive talent? Not so sure DG is a very good Riverboat Gambler though! Who knows.

I think they do UberAlias : 7:54 am : link Just not @6

Quote: they won’t trade up, but if one is there at 6 they will probably pull the trigger. Now is that smoke, to get some teams to bite and trade p, thereby dropping some Defensive talent? Not so sure DG is a very good Riverboat Gambler though! Who knows.



I was thinking the opposite. To me it sounds like they may be interested in working on a trade up. If the trade “works out” they’ll take a QB. In comment 14346727 Simms11 said:I was thinking the opposite. To me it sounds like they may be interested in working on a trade up. If the trade “works out” they’ll take a QB.

Basically stating that he will be taking a QB at 6 Jimmy Googs : 7:59 am : link if his guy is taken any earlier. So come at me for offers or get ahead of me if you want one.

I took it like Mike did as well Rocky369 : 7:59 am : link potential for trade if say Murray isn't taken #1. Or they get close on Lock/Jones.

Well, if you listen to the interviews, you’d come away thinking that they need to improve the Defense in this draft and if you’re going to do that, you’re not trading away two First Round picks plus, to move up. You’d miss out on starter quality personnel. If he grabs a QB at 6, which is what I’m thinking, you have 17 and 2nd Round to get your Defensive starters. In comment 14346729 Mike in NJ said:Well, if you listen to the interviews, you’d come away thinking that they need to improve the Defense in this draft and if you’re going to do that, you’re not trading away two First Round picks plus, to move up. You’d miss out on starter quality personnel. If he grabs a QB at 6, which is what I’m thinking, you have 17 and 2nd Round to get your Defensive starters.

I took it as Eman11 : 8:04 am : link Him having a guy in mind at a certain pick and if it works out the guy is there then, he'll draft him. I didn't take it as he'll trade up or back for that guy, just if the draft goes according to how he sees it, the QB should be there where he thinks he should be.

I think Joey in VA : 8:05 am : link He's a better poker player than folks realize. He wasn't fond of Jerry Reese philosophically and we had tremendous leaks when he was here. We got leap frogged repeatedly in the draft because of what was leaked to reporters. I don't think he's telling Mike anything real.

When Manning was coming out of college, the Giants were willing to Ira : 8:07 am : link give up a lot to move up for him. It doesn't seem like they feel this way about any of the available qb's. But, I agree that if the right qb falls to the right spot, the Giants will pull the string.

I think teh Giants (and I said this yesterday in another thread) jvm52106 : 8:09 am : link need to play chicken with the Cardinals. Nobody above them except the Cardinals seem to be a threat to draft a QB. I do not see the Raiders trading for a rookie QB with the Vet WR's they have added and the fact that Carr is being paid quite well. The Raiders need defensive help badly. The 49ers and Jets are not taking a QB.



The Bucs then are the last option before us and they have needs at LB, WR, OT and DB. I don't see them going QB here as they are looking at Winston as still having the best chance to succeed (with Arians).



So, unless a trade up happens from another team we are really looking at the Cardinals and the Cardinals alone as the QB threat in the draft. If Murray is our guy then I say we stare the Cardinals down and play chicken. If they take Murray, we draft defense at #6 and look to add a QB later.



The Giants to me have ZERO confidence in Lauletta to even be penciled in as the backup. We could be drafting a QB this year a little later (after Rd 1) with the idea he is being developed to be a backup and could still look to get a starting QB next year.

My guess is Lock UberAlias : 8:17 am : link Just a guess

You CANNOT try to make sense of what he is saying here.. EricJ : 8:17 am : link he is not going to tip his hand. His comments are calculated.

As in Murray to Cardinals and Rosen in a trade to the Giants GFAN52 : 8:24 am : link .

It's not distressing that they don't have confidence in Lauletta Ten Ton Hammer : 8:25 am : link Why should they? He was a rookie, he didn't get any time to show they could have confidence in him as far as play. And he had some goof ups off the field.

I agree - they're in for a QB this year & it's why they dealt OBJ Eric on Li : 8:53 am : link to Cleveland (and demanded the niners #2 pick). Or at least a very big reason why. They wanted the highest pick they could get this season. It would not shock me if they took at QB at 6 if their top edge rushers are already off the board. It also wouldn't shock me if they had to move up from 17 to get Jones or Lock.

I’m worried Jay on the Island : 8:55 am : link That they are targeting Daniel Jones with the 17th pick. I really hope the plan is to attempt to trade up for Murray, trade a pick for Rosen, or use a 3rd on Tyree Jackson.

Key word buddyryansux10 : 8:57 am : link Not necessarily drafted, hint hint Rosen?

I do find it interesting ajr2456 : 8:57 am : link To the beat writers he was smug and saying “it’s not my job to tell you the plan” but Mike asks and he says how they want to add a QB and probably will if everything works out.

yeah gidiefor : Mod : 9:02 am : : 9:02 am : link smoke does follow him. It really wasn't a secret that he was trying to get rid of Odell, Collins and Vernon -- the press has been all over all three for a year now



He appears to be lukewarm on the idea of QB imo. Maybe, probably, is not a real endorsement.



The Giants really need defense if they are going to be competitive -- and everything he is saying points to that he wants to be competitive.



Based on his comments I don't think he is going to trade Shep or Engram at this point -- I'm not sure about jackrabbit though. If they are going to make more moves -- which he did say they were -- and implied that everything is on the table -- jr is a likely trade suspect. The guy runs hot and cold.

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:14 am : link



Quote: There is still over a month for him to pull some touched by the hand of god bullshit.



The best part is that people ripped Gettleman for using it as if it was false, yet it certainly appeared he was dead on in his scouting of Barkley.



But in true BBI fashion, being dead right about something can be twisted to mean he was dead wrong and out of touch. I love how overblown that comment was:The best part is that people ripped Gettleman for using it as if it was false, yet it certainly appeared he was dead on in his scouting of Barkley.But in true BBI fashion, being dead right about something can be twisted to mean he was dead wrong and out of touch.

I pretty much agree with everything Joey said. Brown Recluse : 9:23 am : link And I like that Gettleman doesn't tell us anything. Some people get too emotional and take it personally when what he says one thing to the media and then does something else.

But they need to realize there's 31 other teams listening to what he says as well. This was a big issue when Jerry Reese was here. How many times did the Giants get leapfrogged in the draft because everyone knew what they were doing?



I have no idea what they're going to do and I'm fine with that. Have some patience and let it play out. But then again, I grew up in an era where I got my news from the newspaper and magazine subscriptions and it wasn't spoon fed to me on the internet.

Giants Sammo85 : 9:24 am : link are not trading up for a QB nor taking one at 6.



I think people are beginning to lose their minds splitting words and sentences and hairs alike when it comes to our QB situation and Gettlemans words.



If everything works out can mean a lot of things and is generalized. Working out could mean a QB dropping into around Rounds 2 or 3 that they like.

RE: I've been thinking we're going to take Sammo85 : 9:27 am : link

Quote: Murray for a while now. Gettleman's quotes make it seem even more likely they're going after Murray IMO



No it doesn’t. You’re extrapolating your own bias on what you want to happen. In comment 14346835 Big Rick in FL said:No it doesn’t. You’re extrapolating your own bias on what you want to happen.

Of course there were leaks about a trade... Dan in the Springs : 9:41 am : link doesn't mean they were coming from him or the Giants front office. It's impossible to have discussions with other teams about potential trades and at the same time completely conceal those discussions. Other teams talk to the media too you know.



I hate how history is re-written. Supposedly EVERYONE knew that Barkley was going to be the pick before the draft. Sure, everyone knew the Giants liked him, and after the fact you can put two and two together to see a telegraphing of the Giants intent at #2. Having said that, how many were ready to put their life savings on the line because they KNEW DG wasn't going to pick Darnold? BS. Go back to draft day and look at the reactions to the Barkley pick. The site exploded with people who couldn't believe he'd taken SB.



Nobody knows the Giants plans for the draft, at least not until extremely close to the selection.



Next year we'll hear how everyone knew the Giants were taking Haskins, or maybe Jones, or Murray, or whoever they end up with. They'll point to specific moments where those things were speculated as "evidence" and how DG telegraphed the pick a month in advance.



Make some money - those of you who know so much about what the Giants will be doing. You'll be happier that way, and I'll be happy for you.

RE: RE: I think Joey in VA : 9:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 14346740 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





He's a better poker player than folks realize. He wasn't fond of Jerry Reese philosophically and we had tremendous leaks when he was here. We got leap frogged repeatedly in the draft because of what was leaked to reporters. I don't think he's telling Mike anything real.







I'll believe this when i see it. Right now there is nothing that supports it. Barkley was as telegraphed as any player to any team ever was. And Lots of people also had the Giants in on Hernandez. There is still over a month for him to pull some touched by the hand of god bullshit. That was pick 2 not 6. I think it's a big difference. In comment 14346806 Justlurking said:That was pick 2 not 6. I think it's a big difference.

If we passed on ryanmkeane : 10:03 am : link Darnold, Allen, Rosen, a chance at Murray or Haskins...to draft Daniel Jones, I just....i just don't know what I will feel. But it will not be happiness.

Sammo ryanmkeane : 10:04 am : link I think Murray is absolutely the target, based on that interview, and based on the fact that Giants had every single person on hand for his pro day, including the head coach, which isn't always the case.

RE: I think they do Pan-handler : 10:07 am : link

Quote: Just not @6



Hope its Rosen for a 2 or 3 and something else In comment 14346728 UberAlias said:Hope its Rosen for a 2 or 3 and something else

What is interesting .... MotownGIANTS : 10:10 am : link The initial plan that was in place the day we drafted Eli is actually coming to pass except for the item regarding Eli mentoring the kid 1 or 2 yrs ...



Yes the plan has had some amendments but the originally plan is what is happening ... Eli is the QB until he retires and we get multiple SBs from him.

RE: Of course there were leaks about a trade... Giants38 : 10:10 am : link

Quote: doesn't mean they were coming from him or the Giants front office. It's impossible to have discussions with other teams about potential trades and at the same time completely conceal those discussions. Other teams talk to the media too you know.



I hate how history is re-written. Supposedly EVERYONE knew that Barkley was going to be the pick before the draft. Sure, everyone knew the Giants liked him, and after the fact you can put two and two together to see a telegraphing of the Giants intent at #2. Having said that, how many were ready to put their life savings on the line because they KNEW DG wasn't going to pick Darnold? BS. Go back to draft day and look at the reactions to the Barkley pick. The site exploded with people who couldn't believe he'd taken SB.



Nobody knows the Giants plans for the draft, at least not until extremely close to the selection.



Next year we'll hear how everyone knew the Giants were taking Haskins, or maybe Jones, or Murray, or whoever they end up with. They'll point to specific moments where those things were speculated as "evidence" and how DG telegraphed the pick a month in advance.



Make some money - those of you who know so much about what the Giants will be doing. You'll be happier that way, and I'll be happy for you.



Last year I figured it was a smokescreen. I thought it had to be as no GM would be so blatant and begged to be jumped like that. I was wrong,



Following the draft, I said that whatever was leaked this year would be accurate. It remains apparent that the Giants do not have the ability to run smokescreens. Asshats get inside info easily. Reporters sniff around and know what is going on way too easily. The day of the OBJ trade, ESPN reported an AFC North team was in deep discussions to acquire OBJ.



One thing that actually struck me from the interview was that DAG said that they could get at least three players from the OBJ trade. That would insinuate the possibility of moving down from 17 and acquiring an additional pick. In comment 14346929 Dan in the Springs said:Last year I figured it was a smokescreen. I thought it had to be as no GM would be so blatant and begged to be jumped like that. I was wrong,Following the draft, I said that whatever was leaked this year would be accurate. It remains apparent that the Giants do not have the ability to run smokescreens. Asshats get inside info easily. Reporters sniff around and know what is going on way too easily. The day of the OBJ trade, ESPN reported an AFC North team was in deep discussions to acquire OBJ.One thing that actually struck me from the interview was that DAG said that they could get at least three players from the OBJ trade. That would insinuate the possibility of moving down from 17 and acquiring an additional pick.

I should add Giants38 : 10:11 am : link Jumped meaning that the Browns would select Barkley at 1 and pick their QB at 4.

Why do people keep bringing up Rosen ArcadeSlumlord : 10:20 am : link a guy who is going to be out of the league soon? Tebow will have played longer in the NFL when all is said and done. Rosen is NOT a leader of men, on or off the field. That does not bode well for an NFL QB regardless of their talent.

Will Grier mittenedman : 10:28 am : link Even though I've been convinced Jones is the guy - if he's not, I would not be surprised at all if Grier ends up in blue.



Remember - DG personally went to see 2 guys play last year - Herbert and Grier. And Grier threw for 500 yards and 5 TDs in that game vs. Oklahoma. Hard to imagine him not being impressed and he was already impressed enough to go down there.



It certainly flies in the face of "you gotta take the guy in the 1st round" stuff though.

We've tried ryanmkeane : 10:33 am : link the non 1st round QB thing. The fact that they've kept Eli this long, to have the "replacement plan" be some mid tier prospect/project would be a complete slap in the face to the fan base.

maybe so ryankeane mittenedman : 10:34 am : link but I don't think he went to Morgantown for the scenery.



Now - did he go there to see Kyler Murray and not Grier?



Maybe.

RE: Why do people keep bringing up Rosen Jay on the Island : 10:42 am : link

Quote: a guy who is going to be out of the league soon? Tebow will have played longer in the NFL when all is said and done. Rosen is NOT a leader of men, on or off the field. That does not bode well for an NFL QB regardless of their talent.

Great post. Another post with baseless accusations that are passed off as fact. Where has it ever been mentioned that Rosen is not a leader? Why is he going to be out of the league soon? Quarterbacks with far less talent like Blaine Gabbert are still bouncing around the league after all these years. At least you gave the recently turned 22 year old an entire year playing behind an offensive line that was by far the worst in football. The Cards also had one of the leagues worst WR cores and a head coach that was in so far over his head that he was fired after one season. In comment 14347054 ArcadeSlumlord said:Great post. Another post with baseless accusations that are passed off as fact. Where has it ever been mentioned that Rosen is not a leader? Why is he going to be out of the league soon? Quarterbacks with far less talent like Blaine Gabbert are still bouncing around the league after all these years. At least you gave the recently turned 22 year old an entire year playing behind an offensive line that was by far the worst in football. The Cards also had one of the leagues worst WR cores and a head coach that was in so far over his head that he was fired after one season.

The Giants are taking Daniel Jones twostepgiants : 10:57 am : link In rd 2

RE: yeah MotownGIANTS : 11:07 am : link

Quote: smoke does follow him. It really wasn't a secret that he was trying to get rid of Odell, Collins and Vernon -- the press has been all over all three for a year now



He appears to be lukewarm on the idea of QB imo. Maybe, probably, is not a real endorsement.



The Giants really need defense if they are going to be competitive -- and everything he is saying points to that he wants to be competitive.



Based on his comments I don't think he is going to trade Shep or Engram at this point -- I'm not sure about jackrabbit though. If they are going to make more moves -- which he did say they were -- and implied that everything is on the table -- jr is a likely trade suspect. The guy runs hot and cold.



The brass REALLY needs the team to competitive ... they want to soothe the savage beast ie the fans and media ... Not to mention looking like keystone cops if this goes south.



My take is we have fixed the starting OL (almost) ... we have a RB and some depth there. We are ok at the slot position at WR. Tate can play on the outside but he is a tier-2 player there his best spot is in the slot. The issue here is Sterling is also really a slot WR. Then you toss in EE that is a lot of people trying to control the mid-section of the field. So enter Coleman and Lattimore ... JAGs trying to live up to potential. So we have to go WR at 17 or 37 barring another trade for a 1st(improbable) or 2nd(Sterling maybe...rumors).





I am optimistic about the 2ndary Janoris, Beal & Co are going to surprise at CB. The S spots are nice! Also let me say with Bethea and Jenkins with have nice vet leadership to get guys in the right place, also Peppers has VERY high football IQ.



The DL and LB spots need some playmakers there. So back to the draft we go 6 & 17 both being used on the front 7 is not out of play and not a bad way to go. Then getting a RT/WR at 95. Though WR @ 17 ... DK Metcalf would not be a shocker.



The go BPA regardless to position with the rest of the draft picks. We have so many holes and needs for depth no pick can really be bad unless we go LS, P or K.





2020:

1. Next year we have mad cap $$$

2. We can get a vet QB if we choose - If one is available (Wilson)

3. The youngsters and 2018/2019 picks take the steps we hope and need we can go QB in 2020 draft and use picks to move up if we dont go the vet QB route. In comment 14346807 gidiefor said:The brass REALLY needs the team to competitive ... they want to soothe the savage beast ie the fans and media ... Not to mention looking like keystone cops if this goes south.My take is we have fixed the starting OL (almost) ... we have a RB and some depth there. We are ok at the slot position at WR. Tate can play on the outside but he is a tier-2 player there his best spot is in the slot. The issue here is Sterling is also really a slot WR. Then you toss in EE that is a lot of people trying to control the mid-section of the field. So enter Coleman and Lattimore ... JAGs trying to live up to potential. So we have to go WR at 17 or 37 barring another trade for a 1st(improbable) or 2nd(Sterling maybe...rumors).I am optimistic about the 2ndary Janoris, Beal & Co are going to surprise at CB. The S spots are nice! Also let me say with Bethea and Jenkins with have nice vet leadership to get guys in the right place, also Peppers has VERY high football IQ.The DL and LB spots need some playmakers there. So back to the draft we go 6 & 17 both being used on the front 7 is not out of play and not a bad way to go. Then getting a RT/WR at 95. Though WR @ 17 ... DK Metcalf would not be a shocker.The go BPA regardless to position with the rest of the draft picks. We have so many holes and needs for depth no pick can really be bad unless we go LS, P or K.2020:1. Next year we have mad cap $$$2. We can get a vet QB if we choose - If one is available (Wilson)3. The youngsters and 2018/2019 picks take the steps we hope and need we can go QB in 2020 draft and use picks to move up if we dont go the vet QB route.

the only possible takeaway fkap : 11:10 am : link is that he wants to get a QB somewhere, if you believe him. After that, it's a fit the rest to your narrative.

I don't think #6 will be a QB ij_reilly : 11:14 am : link but it is in the Giants interest to make other teams think it might be.



If you're not taking a QB at 6, you want other teams to trade up in front of you to take a QB.



Pretty simple.





He’s playing chess... Damon : 12:14 pm : link It’s beautiful... Its almost poetic analogy for the times... Undoing the disasters of the previous administration.

Now he’s got everybody thinking he’s going QB... and he’s going to accumulate a few more picks and grab Jones or Tyree Jackson on day 2...

people BigBlueCane : 3:23 pm : link do realize that the Mara family still works in the front office and has a say in the War room, right?

Every year, like clockwork, BBI swears the GM is "telegraphing" Ten Ton Hammer : 5:28 pm : link Everything.



If you are confident today that you know what the picks are, you're only seeing something you want to see in these quotes.



The only thing I'm somewhat confident in is that they're not taking haskins, and I never thought they would from the start.