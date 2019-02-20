Eli Manning IS the Problem. twostepgiants : 9:27 am Eli Manning IS the Problem. He is the cloud. He is the rot.



In the aftermath of the Odell Beckham trade, BBI seemed to expel a collective sign of relief that the “cloud” hanging over the Giants has passed and that there had been a “rot” that set in for a culture of accepting losing.



It is my contention that the “cloud” hanging over this organization is Eli and the “rot” that set in began when the New York Giants began worrying about things other than winning and putting Eli Mannings concerns and needs above everyone else’s.



It is not my contention to argue about the Beckham trade as it’s possible to make the right move for the wrong reasons. The Beckham trade is irrelevant to this argument and I am not arguing for or against that trade.



One of the things that struck me during the BBI aftermath was a poster who told the story of the Bill Parcells and Phil Simms sideline fight. The new detail was that this was over a single play call In a game that they were winning big. I have also heard Phil Simms tell a similar story about Parcells and there was a constant theme of Parcells placing winning above all else and you create that environment by holding everyone accountable and placing no one player beyond that and never resting on accolades.



The New York Giants have placed Eli Manning above everyone else and he is treated differently and the Giants feel Eli is maybe owed something for winning the two Super Bowls.



A few examples stand out -



The Giants hired Ben McAdoo largely on “continuity” with the “quarterback” as said by John Mara at the opening press conference. The Giants at that point had 3 non-playoff years, had already suffered through the 2013 debacle that saw Mara call for an entire new offense and system and the promotion of a young OC with very limited success was all about Eli’s familiarity with the system and the progression of the offense numbers in the 2 years from bottoming out in 2013. Ignored was the fact that it was due to the arrival of Odell and that it never reached the heights of the Gilbride offense.



Despite the fact that the Giants were losing, the comfortableness of their 35 year old QB was what made the Head Coaching decision.



This was the time to overhaul the culture of a losing team that had grown comfortable. Instead the message was clear- Eli was above the rest of the Giants and not part of the losing.



Tom Coughlin final press conference kinda summed up this by attitude saying “Eli, it’s not you. it’s us”. This attitude has infected the organization and its fan base. Eli was absolved from any connection to the results of the team he leads



Contract wise the Giants continued to give Eli a free pass despite the losing and treat him as the one of the elite in the game. The Giants never even had a contentious negotiation with him as they gave a 4-year extension in the offseason of 2015 that made him the #3 paid in the NFL just behind Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson by under a million per season. As a bonus, the Giants gave Eli a “no trade” clause just to ensure his status.



The point of no return was reached when Eli was benched for Geno Smith. In the heat of the insulting benching for Geno Smith (and it was insulting and I’m not defending that decision) what was lost on everyone was how far the Giants had gone in putting Eli above the team and how far Eli had gone as well.



Looking at the situation objectively, right or wrong the Head Coach informed the Player of a new plan for his playing time. The Player rejected this plan and instead was benched by his Head Coach. The Player holds a media session answering all manners of questions about how things occurred and why



Removing the names from the situation allows us to see more clearly. Only once you assign pre-earned status to the situation does it become acceptable for the Player to even reject this plan because it is beneath him.



Then the Player issues a statement and holds a media session and answers media questions with uncharacteristic emotion and honesty about the details of its handling.



There are a lot of players names I can insert in those spots above that would have everyone screaming for their heads.



Then what occurs is the Head Coach and General Manager are fired one game after this decision and the Player is reinstated to his starting position.



What is the message to the team? Don’t mess with Eli Manning. He is above you. Even the the GM and the HC.



It strikes me that the only time I’ve ever seen Eli Manning get emotional after any of the multitudes of losing seasons or games is after his benching. I’ve never seen him express any but the most basic vague sense of frustration. Type in Google “Eli Manning emotional” and you will only get his benching.



It also strikes me that Eli gave details about his benching. How he was told, who told him, what he was told and even talked about the streak and the thinking behind the McAdoo plan. He gave His feelings and his thoughts as he cried in front of the media and his teammates in the locker room. This was the only time I can recall him doing this. This certainly wasn’t his response to support his teammates who might have done the similar. Then Eli would talk about the need to keep things “in-house” so they don’t cause “distractions”.



Why do we know more details about this decision than virtually any other Giants decision? Eli made it so and created a massive media controversy out of it. What Manning could have done was say nothing about any of that. He was benched. Accept that your head coach chose to bench you. Manning did not. He was saying he was accepting but his actions betrayed that. There’s a scenario that could have existed where all these details were never made public and all we ever knew that was McAdoo benched Eli for Geno and eventually Webb as they stated back then was the plan when the gIants were 2-7.



I would have to say in almost all situations from any other player, the above scenario would be viewed as unacceptable.



Lets be honest, Eli threw McAdoo under an uncessary bus. It was Eli he brought up the Streak and that he thought it was morally or ethically unacceptable to play football that way. That’s a judgement on your Head Coach, The reason Eli brought it up was to explain why he didn’t accept his benching,



We have our GM who cited one game from 2018 as evidence that Eli still has “it” and this year has cited only the second half of the season as evidence. Interesting, I wonder what the other players on the roster think of this evaluation and if they are held to the same lax standards and not all 16 games.



The cloud over this organization is Eli Manning. The rot is an underperforming and overpaid player who has consistently been treated above everyone else. He has been paid more than any player in NFL history and never had even an ounce of issues getting all of that money from ownership. He has barely missed a snap of playing time in his career (and I don’t mean that in an Iron Man positive streak way but in a how has he never been pulled from a game for poor play until this season) or had a viable backup drafted that could challenge him for reps and playing time. Both McAdoos hiring and firing as Head Coach were tied to his relationship to Eli.



Now we see Odell Beckham traded and as he is going out the door we are getting the leaks. The perception of Odell being traded is that he ran afoul of Eli by getting upset at his play and through to the Lil Wayne interview where his primary offense was that he didn’t support or defend Eli. It even seems a lot of people have accepted that others like Sterling Shepherd, who were “corrupted” by Odell will soon follow.



The cloud remains.



Do we really believe that the players don’t see the above. They don’t know we have an overpaid, underperforming player at the most important position? That he has no problem getting, that he has no challenges to his job or playing time? The GMs, HCs are fired and star players will get traded. That’s the cloud. That’s the rot. This is no longer a merit based team where every player is treated the same. Type in Eli Manning Frustrated into Google and you do not quotes from him being frustrated with losing but instead players being frustrated with his play.



And if you can’t see what is plainly obvious, then let’s look at big picture



Eli Manning since 2012

64 QB losses (most in NFL)

134 turnovers (most in NFL)

$131M cap hit (most in NFL)



I agree.... dep026 : 9:30 am : link his problem of getting to the QB, covering WRs, and running the ball has been holding us back for years.

If it's a problem jeff57 : 9:31 am : link It's one we'll have to endure for one more year

Tldr... JCin332 : 9:32 am : link but my guess from the title is your football knowledge is very limited...

I can't imagine someone being so passionate RodneyHamp : 9:32 am : link about ANYTHING to write that much about it, let alone on Eli Manning.

With a good OLine in front of him, Barkley, Tom [Giants fan] : 9:34 am : link competent WR's and TE, Eli will have his best year. He is NOT the problem. Now, will he have a ton of yards? Probably not since they will probably run the ball more with Barkley and Gallman. But his completion percentage will be higher and I believe his TD to INT ratio will be very solid. The people around Eli has been the problem and I think they are finally fixing that. One more year for Eli and the playoffs are a possibility if they can do something with the defense.

thread is way to long and way to dramatic hitdog42 : 9:35 am : link the 1 thing i agree with is that the locker room has definitely been fractured by the level of pay vs. the level of his play.

anyone who works in any competitive field understands that sentiment and its not ideal.



the personal attacks on him are a bit much.



it's a flawed argument that misses 1 key fact - the old GM was the rot Eric on Li : 9:35 am : link he was the one doing the drafting from 2012 on (and prior). He's the one who had to cut most of his own picks even prior to Gettleman arriving. He was 1 of the few people with a voice in first hiring as OC and then promoting Mcadoo. He as also the one who presided over the a team boasting what I expect are likely some of the lowest sack numbers and rushing numbers in the NFL over that same period of time you posted. Was that all on Eli Manning also?



Through at least 2016 Eli Manning was playing the same as he ever was. He led them on numerous 4Q wins and played as good of a first half as he ever has in GB.



Was he the reason for the mutiny in '17 and lackluster season last year? Maybe. His play was certainly a contributing factor. But the rot started well before that - as evidenced by the defense literally going over a cliff each of those 2 seasons, and in total 3 of the last 4.

He also blew all those leads Jeff : 9:36 am : link in the last two minutes of games last year. (4 blown leads in the last two minutes I believe was the number I heard)

things should become clear this year ron mexico : 9:37 am : link we will see if OBJ can help a team get wins and become competitive and not blow the whole thing up with his antics



With the line fixed, we will see if Eli really can still play at a high level



. arcarsenal : 9:38 am : link OP is borderline obsessed with Kyler Murray - so, everything he posts is basically done with that in mind.



I got through about 3 paragraphs of this and quit.

In all honesty dep026 : 9:38 am : link the stock of Kleenex has soared recently.



I thank BBI for my profits. Poor Odell is gone..... boo freakity hoo.

If Eli loses CromartiesKid21 : 9:41 am : link 9 more games this year he will have more losses than any QB in NFL History

RE: With a good OLine in front of him, Barkley, chuckydee9 : 9:41 am : link

Thats the thing.. with the amount of resources it takes for him to look decent how can you field a good defense? We have tons of resources we had to use to get him this OL.. even then we still need to spend even more to get a C and a RT.. Eli will also have the best RB in the league behind him to keep the LB honest.. He has a first round TE, another TE where we spent a good chunk of money. We have a 2nd Rd WR and then another one who is costing us about 10-12M this year.. if everything around him needs to be perfect for him to play decent then why pay him the $23M..

No matter how you put it.. There is Eli then there is everyone else for this franchise.. whether it be Cruz, Nicks, JPP, OBJ, Tuck, TC, JR, KG..

Thats the thing.. with the amount of resources it takes for him to look decent how can you field a good defense? We have tons of resources we had to use to get him this OL.. even then we still need to spend even more to get a C and a RT.. Eli will also have the best RB in the league behind him to keep the LB honest.. He has a first round TE, another TE where we spent a good chunk of money. We have a 2nd Rd WR and then another one who is costing us about 10-12M this year.. if everything around him needs to be perfect for him to play decent then why pay him the $23M..



Thats the thing.. with the amount of resources it takes for him to look decent how can you field a good defense? We have tons of resources we had to use to get him this OL.. even then we still need to spend even more to get a C and a RT.. Eli will also have the best RB in the league behind him to keep the LB honest.. He has a first round TE, another TE where we spent a good chunk of money. We have a 2nd Rd WR and then another one who is costing us about 10-12M this year.. if everything around him needs to be perfect for him to play decent then why pay him the $23M..

No matter how you put it.. There is Eli then there is everyone else for this franchise.. whether it be Cruz, Nicks, JPP, OBJ, Tuck, TC, JR, KG..

RE: If Eli loses arcarsenal : 9:43 am : link

Quote: 9 more games this year he will have more losses than any QB in NFL History



He'll also have two more Super Bowls than most QB's in NFL history and 1 more than nearly all of them with very few exceptions.



He's in a position to reach that unfortunate "milestone" by way of his durability and longevity.



I really hope we find our next QB sooner than later, but I'm getting tired of the way people are fucking trashing our own guy left and right and trying to now turn his career into nothing more than the track record of some mediocre loser. In comment 14346928 CromartiesKid21 said:He'll also have two more Super Bowls than most QB's in NFL history and 1 more than nearly all of them with very few exceptions.He's in a position to reach that unfortunate "milestone" by way of his durability and longevity.I really hope we find our next QB sooner than later, but I'm getting tired of the way people are fucking trashing our own guy left and right and trying to now turn his career into nothing more than the track record of some mediocre loser.

When.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:44 am : link people say our fan base has no Eli haters, this will be example #1.



Of probably 10,694, just from this fucking schmuck.

. arcarsenal : 9:45 am : link Someone actually claimed yesterday that Eli "Dilfered" both Super Bowls - i.e.. was just a passenger who did virtually nothing to win either game.



The levels of horseshit at this point are just way, way beyond....



We all know we need to find the next guy.



The only thing Eli Manning is guilty of is wanting to play football.

RE: When.. dep026 : 9:45 am : link

Quote: people say our fan base has no Eli haters, this will be example #1.



Of probably 10,694, just from this fucking schmuck.



I think Les in TO is the President. He made a comment in DGs presser that Eli dilfered us to 2 SBs. I cant believe he hasnt been banned yet either. In comment 14346941 FatMan in Charlotte said:I think Les in TO is the President. He made a comment in DGs presser that Eli dilfered us to 2 SBs. I cant believe he hasnt been banned yet either.

arc.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:46 am : link there was a former poster who used to compare Eli to Mark Sanchez in his playoff runs. Basically that Sanchez did more to get the Jets through to the Championship games than eli did.



He also used to go on and on about Asante Samuel dropping an easy INT too......

Twosteps jtgiants : 9:47 am : link You really don't know much about football do you? This post explains alot

The OP Was a Little Long... Jim in Tampa : 9:47 am : link And a little over the top.



However, I think the OP's take is a lot closer to the truth than that of many Eli enthusiasts who think Eli is just a solid OL away from playing like an above average QB.



The Giants should have moved on from Eli.

Haha, this will go over well. Jim in Hoboken : 9:48 am : link Listen, I don’t mind Eli being here for one more year, he’s earnes that. However, just don’t insult us by telling us that the organization is expecting playoffs this year.



You know what’s going to happen? You will see lots of 5-yard checkdowns on Third and eight, after opposing defenses stack the box to limit the run on the first two downs, and Tate and Barkley will each have 100 catches for 500 yards by game 8. The reaction will be, Eli needs a vertical threat, not his fault nobody can get separation!!! Oops. And the defense needs to play 40 min a game and still not allow any points in the 4th quarter!!



I am not reacting to Gettleman’s press conference speak until the draft. If we don’t bring in any viable alternatives, then we will likely never know if Eli was ever a problem here during these last few years. I think the organization wants it that way, and most fans probably feel the same.

RE: arc.. crick n NC : 9:48 am : link

Quote: there was a former poster who used to compare Eli to Mark Sanchez in his playoff runs. Basically that Sanchez did more to get the Jets through to the Championship games than eli did.



He also used to go on and on about Asante Samuel dropping an easy INT too......



And Favre's heroic 2009 nfc Championship game loss. In comment 14346949 FatMan in Charlotte said:And Favre's heroic 2009 nfc Championship game loss.

RE: Haha, this will go over well. dep026 : 9:49 am : link

Quote: Listen, I don’t mind Eli being here for one more year, he’s earnes that. However, just don’t insult us by telling us that the organization is expecting playoffs this year.



You know what’s going to happen? You will see lots of 5-yard checkdowns on Third and eight, after opposing defenses stack the box to limit the run on the first two downs, and Tate and Barkley will each have 100 catches for 500 yards by game 8. The reaction will be, Eli needs a vertical threat, not his fault nobody can get separation!!! Oops. And the defense needs to play 40 min a game and still not allow any points in the 4th quarter!!







Its always been Eli's fault for you. FFS. You could be twosteps brother and I wouldnt be shocked. In comment 14346956 Jim in Hoboken said:Its always been Eli's fault for you. FFS. You could be twosteps brother and I wouldnt be shocked.

RE: arc.. arcarsenal : 9:50 am : link

Quote: there was a former poster who used to compare Eli to Mark Sanchez in his playoff runs. Basically that Sanchez did more to get the Jets through to the Championship games than eli did.



He also used to go on and on about Asante Samuel dropping an easy INT too......



Oh yes... I remember that well.



A lot of Giants fans never deserved Eli. In comment 14346949 FatMan in Charlotte said:Oh yes... I remember that well.A lot of Giants fans never deserved Eli.

I thinking twosteps... bw in dc : 9:51 am : link has the overarching theme correct - the Giants, specifically Mara, want a fairytale ending for Eli. And come hell or high water, they are determined to give Eli every chance to get there.



Mara is dying to stand on that super bowl stage one more time and, ala Pat Bowlen, shout, “This one’s for Eli!”

OP: Don't let the apologists' criticisms deter you WillieYoung : 9:54 am : link This is a good post and covers ground not discussed previously. I am sure several of the apologists didn't bother to read your post after discerning it was unfavorable to Eli.

Bravo Jim in NH : 9:54 am : link Very well said, wish I had written it myself.



The number of threads and comments here about how this or that move makes Eli Manning FEEL are unbelievable.



This is the NFL. For good and for bad, the mission is "Just win, baby".

I’m comfortable being the villain around here twostepgiants : 9:55 am : link I was when I argued just as strongly to draft Eli and most were against it

I was when I argued for Eli all those years and he was criticized after every single throw

I was when I argued for dismissing TC

I was when I argued against hiring McAdoo

I was when I argued to trade Odell last offseason



Always a good sign when people can only personally attack you but not your argument.

Two important things the OP left out.... dep026 : 9:58 am : link 1. Since 2012 - the Giants have ranked on average 24th in the NFL in rushing.

2. Since 2012, the Giants have ranked 20th in defense in PPG, with 2016 them coming in 2 to alter the stats.



All Eli's fault though.

The main issue with Odell's interview GiantGrit : 9:58 am : link Was not the fact he wavered in his confidence in Eli, it was the fact he even did the interview in the first place. It showed everyone he just didn't get it. Odell grew frustrated and decided to vent on ESPN.



Answering questions about your future with the team with statements like "i don't know" meant Odell is either



- dumb

-calculated



He is not dumb, so i'll go with calculated. He knew exactly what he was doing.



You're overthinking this. The problems here stem from bad drafting and bad luck. Pugh, Richburg & Flowers were all misses. Geoff Schwartz was banged up all the time. Obviously Pugh was too. Eli Apple was a miss. Collins is a good player, but flawed and also injury prone.



Reese failed miserably in finding depth later on in the draft and with UDFA's. Bad luck happens - Olivier Vernon was 25-26 when he signed here with no injury history. How'd that turn out for us? (ties in to Terps point of not putting your eggs in the big contract basket)



Reese and Benny Mac never had the same vision to a point where Reese was signing guys and they weren't touching the field (Ellison) That is fucking embarrassing.



Stop trying to pin blame on one guy. Its stupid. Francesa may be a moron most of the time but he wasn't wrong yesterday when he said this franchise's failures to fix the offensive line have plagued them.



When you're routinely bad for 7/8 years a lot of things went wrong.





RE: Bravo dep026 : 9:58 am : link

Quote: Very well said, wish I had written it myself.



The number of threads and comments here about how this or that move makes Eli Manning FEEL are unbelievable.



This is the NFL. For good and for bad, the mission is "Just win, baby".



FFS, whats up with people named Jim!!! In comment 14346975 Jim in NH said:FFS, whats up with people named Jim!!!

RE: OP: Don't let the apologists' criticisms deter you dep026 : 9:58 am : link

Quote: This is a good post and covers ground not discussed previously. I am sure several of the apologists didn't bother to read your post after discerning it was unfavorable to Eli.



You're a Browns fans.... so your opinion is literally worthless. In comment 14346970 WillieYoung said:You're a Browns fans.... so your opinion is literally worthless.

RE: Twosteps KingBlue : 9:59 am : link

Quote: You really don't know much about football do you? This post explains alot



This. In comment 14346950 jtgiants said:This.

that was all you needed to say from your post. In comment 14346985 pjcas18 said:that was all you needed to say from your post.

I think.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:59 am : link you are confusing being a "villain" with being a moron.



You just wrote two pages about Eli being the reason the team has been bad.



A person with any semblance of intelligence should know there is never just one problem on a team.



so much time used to write a post that misses this very basic point.

RE: I think.. twostepgiants : 10:01 am : link

Quote: you are confusing being a "villain" with being a moron.



You just wrote two pages about Eli being the reason the team has been bad.



A person with any semblance of intelligence should know there is never just one problem on a team.



so much time used to write a post that misses this very basic point.



That is not what my post is about. You may want to try reading it In comment 14346995 FatMan in Charlotte said:That is not what my post is about. You may want to try reading it

Well while this is true.. Mike in Long Beach : 10:03 am : link Quote: If Eli loses

CromartiesKid21 : 9:41 am : link : reply

9 more games this year he will have more losses than any QB in NFL History



Drew Brees needs 12 to have the most losses of all time, and he looks less primed for retirement than Eli. So if Brees ends up with the most losses ever, does he suck too? Drew Brees needs 12 to have the most losses of all time, and he looks less primed for retirement than Eli. So if Brees ends up with the most losses ever, does he suck too?

. arcarsenal : 10:06 am : link Eli Manning shouldn't be treated the same way as rookies or guys who have no history here or have only been here for 2-3 years.



It's batshit to me that people would even expect that.



You're surprised that a 2-time Super Bowl MVP, and Giants legend is being handled differently than other guys?



The GM literally told everyone yesterday that he plans on addressing the QB position sooner than later.



The piling on Eli by supposed fans of this team is getting exhausting. And I'm the last guy here who should be considered an "apologist"



RE: I think.. gmenatlarge : 10:07 am : link

Quote: you are confusing being a "villain" with being a moron.



You just wrote two pages about Eli being the reason the team has been bad.



A person with any semblance of intelligence should know there is never just one problem on a team.



so much time used to write a post that misses this very basic point.



+1 A lengthy post containing mostly innuendo and supposition about what the OP thinks happened, some people are just obsessed... In comment 14346995 FatMan in Charlotte said:+1 A lengthy post containing mostly innuendo and supposition about what the OP thinks happened, some people are just obsessed...

RE: RE: I think.. dep026 : 10:07 am : link

Quote:



That is not what my post is about. You may want to try reading it



No thanks. It was garbage the first time. In comment 14346998 twostepgiants said:No thanks. It was garbage the first time.

RE: thread is way to long and way to dramatic twostepgiants : 10:08 am : link

Quote: the 1 thing i agree with is that the locker room has definitely been fractured by the level of pay vs. the level of his play.

anyone who works in any competitive field understands that sentiment and its not ideal.



the personal attacks on him are a bit much.



Thanks Hitdog. I respect you as a poster.



The one thing I disagree on is that I do not think I personally attacked him. I have criticized him and his play but not personally attacked him.



I attacked the Giants management for how they have handled Eli and created this environment around him and how it has poisoned the team culture.



I really don’t blame Eli for taking advantage of it. It’s in his personal self interest. In comment 14346911 hitdog42 said:Thanks Hitdog. I respect you as a poster.The one thing I disagree on is that I do not think I personally attacked him. I have criticized him and his play but not personally attacked him.I attacked the Giants management for how they have handled Eli and created this environment around him and how it has poisoned the team culture.I really don’t blame Eli for taking advantage of it. It’s in his personal self interest.

RE: I thinking twosteps... Bill L : 10:09 am : link

Quote: has the overarching theme correct - the Giants, specifically Mara, want a fairytale ending for Eli. And come hell or high water, they are determined to give Eli every chance to get there.



Mara is dying to stand on that super bowl stage one more time and, ala Pat Bowlen, shout, “This one’s for Eli!”



I'm not sure why you would not want him to stand on that stage, but whatever. You seems to have your own priorities and you are certainly entitled to them. In comment 14346966 bw in dc said:I'm not sure why you would not want him to stand on that stage, but whatever. You seems to have your own priorities and you are certainly entitled to them.

just imo Bill2 : 10:09 am : link The problem is not Eli. The problem is that they put themselves into a position without options if Eli was good or bad or aging or fine or is they wanted to stay a vertical passing team or a play option team or a WCO team. Eli performs differently under each scenario. They did not prepare.



Notice that years into his career they went WCO...a highly unlikely fit for their most important player. If they wanted WCO...they should have drafted his replacement. I am not sure they really wanted WCO...they may have wanted to mask a very bad OL situation



Another problem is that with a good OL two years ago, Eli's limitations could have been starkly judged and the latitude to patiently bring in someone new would have been there.



This part of the problem started when they drafted Flowers and thought he was going to be fine. The problem started when they graded Pugh and Richburg as not executing the play call over 20% of the time. The problem started when they thought Jones was a starting center and Hart a RT.



I and they and you have no idea what Eli is right now.



The real problem is that Eli's replacement should have been on the team two years before this year.



To have a future you have to have options.



They fucked up far before DG



I have no idea if they are still fucking up. I do know that you don't drop your only Qb until you actually have the next one in hand





Its this simple English Alaister : 10:11 am : link Eli needs an OL. Put him with top half OL and he'll be good. Put him with a poor OL and he'll struggle to overcome it. Give him a dire OL and he'll be pretty poor.



The crazy thing is that Reese never worked this out. That Eli passed for 4200 yards and a 90+QBR is frankly astonishing given what passed for blocking in 2018.

RE: just imo GiantGrit : 10:12 am : link

Quote: The problem is not Eli. The problem is that they put themselves into a position without options if Eli was good or bad or aging or fine or is they wanted to stay a vertical passing team or a play option team or a WCO team. Eli performs differently under each scenario. They did not prepare.



Notice that years into his career they went WCO...a highly unlikely fit for their most important player. If they wanted WCO...they should have drafted his replacement. I am not sure they really wanted WCO...they may have wanted to mask a very bad OL situation



Another problem is that with a good OL two years ago, Eli's limitations could have been starkly judged and the latitude to patiently bring in someone new would have been there.



This part of the problem started when they drafted Flowers and thought he was going to be fine. The problem started when they graded Pugh and Richburg as not executing the play call over 20% of the time. The problem started when they thought Jones was a starting center and Hart a RT.



I and they and you have no idea what Eli is right now.



The real problem is that Eli's replacement should have been on the team two years before this year.



To have a future you have to have options.



They fucked up far before DG



I have no idea if they are still fucking up. I do know that you don't drop your only Qb until you actually have the next one in hand





Excellent post.



In comment 14347020 Bill2 said:Excellent post.

RE: RE: I think.. Bill L : 10:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 14346995 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





you are confusing being a "villain" with being a moron.



You just wrote two pages about Eli being the reason the team has been bad.



A person with any semblance of intelligence should know there is never just one problem on a team.



so much time used to write a post that misses this very basic point.







That is not what my post is about. You may want to try reading it



If that's what you truly believe, then I think you either need a better dictionary or increase your chlorpromazine dose. In comment 14346998 twostepgiants said:If that's what you truly believe, then I think you either need a better dictionary or increase your chlorpromazine dose.

RE: With a good OLine in front of him, Barkley, christian : 10:14 am : link

Quote: competent WR's and TE, Eli will have his best year. He is NOT the problem. Now, will he have a ton of yards? Probably not since they will probably run the ball more with Barkley and Gallman. But his completion percentage will be higher and I believe his TD to INT ratio will be very solid. The people around Eli has been the problem and I think they are finally fixing that. One more year for Eli and the playoffs are a possibility if they can do something with the defense.



Tom -- I think you are hitting a salient, but potentially unintended nail on the head.



If this is a run-first, conservative offense, that is in the process of upgrades at receivers and needs more work on the offensive line. And the defense needs considerable help.



Might it be worth considering a one-year very expensive game managing type QB isn't the best investment? In comment 14346909 Tom [Giants fan] said:Tom -- I think you are hitting a salient, but potentially unintended nail on the head.If this is a run-first, conservative offense, that is in the process of upgrades at receivers and needs more work on the offensive line. And the defense needs considerable help.Might it be worth considering a one-year very expensive game managing type QB isn't the best investment?

RE: Its this simple Britt in VA : 10:15 am : link

Quote: Eli needs an OL. Put him with top half OL and he'll be good. Put him with a poor OL and he'll struggle to overcome it. Give him a dire OL and he'll be pretty poor.



The crazy thing is that Reese never worked this out. That Eli passed for 4200 yards and a 90+QBR is frankly astonishing given what passed for blocking in 2018.



He was also sacked a career high 47 times, 31 of which came in the first 8 games (which tied his previous career high). Basically a full season of sacks in only 8 games. In comment 14347025 English Alaister said:He was also sacked a career high 47 times, 31 of which came in the first 8 games (which tied his previous career high). Basically a full season of sacks in only 8 games.

RE: RE: thread is way to long and way to dramatic Bill L : 10:15 am : link

Quote: ...



The one thing I disagree on is that I do not think I personally attacked him. I have criticized him and his play but not personally attacked him.



"He is the rot."



My God you are an idiot.



In comment 14347015 twostepgiants said:"He is the rot."My God you are an idiot.

I sure hope the oline is sured up by the time the season starts.... Britt in VA : 10:23 am : link I think Manning is going to prove a lot of people wrong if it is.

Agreed Ned In Atlanta : 10:23 am : link And like last year, Eli’s apologists will point to his good games and say he’s still got it, and point the finger anywhere else but at Eli when he sucks (my guess is this year they blame the loss of OBJ)

RE: Agreed dep026 : 10:24 am : link

Quote: And like last year, Eli’s apologists will point to his good games and say he’s still got it, and point the finger anywhere else but at Eli when he sucks (my guess is this year they blame the loss of OBJ)



Rather be an "Eli apologist" whatever the fuck that means than a shitty fan like yourself. In comment 14347068 Ned In Atlanta said:Rather be an "Eli apologist" whatever the fuck that means than a shitty fan like yourself.

RE: RE: Its this simple Ned In Atlanta : 10:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 14347025 English Alaister said:





Quote:





Eli needs an OL. Put him with top half OL and he'll be good. Put him with a poor OL and he'll struggle to overcome it. Give him a dire OL and he'll be pretty poor.



The crazy thing is that Reese never worked this out. That Eli passed for 4200 yards and a 90+QBR is frankly astonishing given what passed for blocking in 2018.







He was also sacked a career high 47 times, 31 of which came in the first 8 games (which tied his previous career high). Basically a full season of sacks in only 8 games.



How much of this do you attribute to his complete lack of mobility In comment 14347037 Britt in VA said:How much of this do you attribute to his complete lack of mobility

RE: RE: RE: Its this simple Britt in VA : 10:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 14347037 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14347025 English Alaister said:





Quote:





Eli needs an OL. Put him with top half OL and he'll be good. Put him with a poor OL and he'll struggle to overcome it. Give him a dire OL and he'll be pretty poor.



The crazy thing is that Reese never worked this out. That Eli passed for 4200 yards and a 90+QBR is frankly astonishing given what passed for blocking in 2018.







He was also sacked a career high 47 times, 31 of which came in the first 8 games (which tied his previous career high). Basically a full season of sacks in only 8 games.







How much of this do you attribute to his complete lack of mobility



Has he ever been mobile? No. So no, I don't attribute it to his mobility. In comment 14347071 Ned In Atlanta said:Has he ever been mobile? No. So no, I don't attribute it to his mobility.

an essay that long without mention of the OLine is curious PaulBlakeTSU : 10:27 am : link I contend that if Eli had the offensive line he's had these last 8 or 9 years for the first 8 or 9 years of his career, people would be calling him a bust, a terrible QB, and he wouldn't have lasted 8-9 years.



He hasn't had a pocket in nearly a decade and he was never one to take off and run.



I contend if Brady played for the Giants behind this line for the last 8-9 years, many would call him the problem as well and people would think he was done because he wouldn't have Scarnecchia/Belichick/McDaniels giving him a pocket and a scheme at which to excel.

Eli Thegratefulhead : 10:28 am : link It's possible he could be the problem. I haven't been in the film room watching the video with the team. If Eli is not being held accountable for poor play and other players are and it has been going on for a while, that would create a hell of a morale problem. I don't know how many of you have had to manage large staffs of people. When the boss has a favorite and that person is being carried and not held accountable for their fuck ups and everyone else is, no one tries anymore.



I am not saying this is the case but it is a possible explanation. I hope it isn't the case. We are all about to find out. There can be no offensive line excuses if they stay reasonably healthy this year. We have a great running back and decent but not great receivers. If the offense doesn't perform this year it's going to be pretty clear what has been going on. If Eli performs well it will also say a lot as well. The truth is I don't know what the answer is I have my guesses but I don't have anything definitive. I'm ready to watch this play out and I hope Eli Manning and the New York Giants do very well this year.

I think it is pretty hard to ignore Brady's continued play Bob in Newburgh : 10:29 am : link and then blame everything on Eli.



Since he cannot run to threaten or avoid (same as Brady) he is a unit QB together with the o-line.



Prior management may have allocated enough draft choices to the o-line, but they did not, for whatever reason, put together even an adequate, let alone strong unit.



And the unit this management trotted out at the beginning of last year was truly pathetic.

And you know what? Complete lack of mobility is as much of a farce Britt in VA : 10:29 am : link



Here are 30 minutes of Eli Manning throws and plays from THIS season.



I do not see a complete lack of mobility. Nor do I see a guy who can't make throws if not protected.



Maybe some of you should revisit this:



Here are 30 minutes of Eli Manning throws and plays from THIS season.

I do not see a complete lack of mobility. Nor do I see a guy who can't make throws if not protected.

Maybe some of you should revisit this:

RE: And you know what? Complete lack of mobility is as much of a farce Big Blue '56 : 10:30 am : link

Quote: as the rest of this thread.



Here are 30 minutes of Eli Manning throws and plays from THIS season.



I do not see a complete lack of mobility. Nor do I see a guy who can't make throws if not protected.



Maybe some of you should revisit this: Link - ( New Window )



Some narratives are etched in stone In comment 14347085 Britt in VA said:Some narratives are etched in stone

The worst thing the Mara's have ever done arniefez : 10:30 am : link was put Eli in a position where half the fanbase hates him and half the fan base pities him. They have done a lot of really bad football business in my lifetime but they way they ruined Eli's career after 2012 is #1 on the list and they have ruined it.

RE: RE: Agreed chuckydee9 : 10:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14347068 Ned In Atlanta said:





Quote:





And like last year, Eli’s apologists will point to his good games and say he’s still got it, and point the finger anywhere else but at Eli when he sucks (my guess is this year they blame the loss of OBJ)







Rather be an "Eli apologist" whatever the fuck that means than a shitty fan like yourself.



You are just as shitty to other giants players who won SB so don't bring it out that its better to be an apologist.. In comment 14347070 dep026 said:You are just as shitty to other giants players who won SB so don't bring it out that its better to be an apologist..

RE: RE: RE: Agreed dep026 : 10:33 am : link

Quote:

You are just as shitty to other giants players who won SB so don't bring it out that its better to be an apologist..



Like all of your posts, this makes little to no sense. And who the fuck calls themselves "chucky" thats over 5 years old. In comment 14347095 chuckydee9 said:Like all of your posts, this makes little to no sense. And who the fuck calls themselves "chucky" thats over 5 years old.

RE: The worst thing the Mara's have ever done Harvest Blend : 10:34 am : link

Quote: was put Eli in a position where half the fanbase hates him and half the fan base pities him. They have done a lot of really bad football business in my lifetime but they way they ruined Eli's career after 2012 is #1 on the list and they have ruined it.



Yup. The Giants failed Eli. Eli did not fail the Giants and he's never once bitched about it publicly (to my knowledge). I'll always love him for that. In comment 14347091 arniefez said:Yup. The Giants failed Eli. Eli did not fail the Giants and he's never once bitched about it publicly (to my knowledge). I'll always love him for that.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Agreed chuckydee9 : 10:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 14347095 chuckydee9 said:





Quote:







You are just as shitty to other giants players who won SB so don't bring it out that its better to be an apologist..







Like all of your posts, this makes little to no sense. And who the fuck calls themselves "chucky" thats over 5 years old.



Name calling thats your thing.. real mature.. In comment 14347099 dep026 said:Name calling thats your thing.. real mature..

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Agreed dep026 : 10:36 am : link

Quote:

Name calling thats your thing.. real mature..



Yes, I called you by your name. The literal definition of "name calling." In comment 14347107 chuckydee9 said:Yes, I called you by your name. The literal definition of "name calling."

RE: RE: And you know what? Complete lack of mobility is as much of a farce Britt in VA : 10:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 14347085 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





as the rest of this thread.



Here are 30 minutes of Eli Manning throws and plays from THIS season.



I do not see a complete lack of mobility. Nor do I see a guy who can't make throws if not protected.



Maybe some of you should revisit this: Link - ( New Window )







Some narratives are etched in stone



No, they won't bother.



Because if they did, they'd realize half the sh-t they say is dead wrong.



The guy doesn't need a perfect pocket. And the majority of plays in the clip above the pocket is dirty. He rolls out, he moves around in the pocket, he climbs the ladder, and delivers the ball. In comment 14347090 Big Blue '56 said:No, they won't bother.Because if they did, they'd realize half the sh-t they say is dead wrong.The guy doesn't need a perfect pocket. And the majority of plays in the clip above the pocket is dirty. He rolls out, he moves around in the pocket, he climbs the ladder, and delivers the ball.

McAdoo graciously. told Eli his plans and Eli decided to not go along with his head coach's .. Eli defied his head coach and took himself out of a game -- if any other player on Giants had done that .. The player would have been RIGHTLY crucified on BBI threads and probably shown the door by the Giants



I also thought McAdoo's big mistake was TELLING Eli his plans . McAdoo should have just waited for Eli to have yet ANOTHER listless half and pulled him.



Eli definitely is the rot in this organization .. Here is a thought experiment .The Giants are assuming this is Eli's last year but. let's say Giants trade for Rosen this year .. and Giants end up with losing season but Eli personally has a very good season . What happens then? Rosen is QB of future and Giants can't let him sit another year ..



Do you think Eli retires ?? Or he goes free agent to another team ?



I would place my money that Eli would definitely go to another team just like his brother -.

.. the loyalty in Eli Manning is misplaced and has been for years .. HE IS THE ROT.









RE: The worst thing the Mara's have ever done Bill L : 10:38 am : link

Quote: was put Eli in a position where half the fanbase hates him and half the fan base pities him. They have done a lot of really bad football business in my lifetime but they way they ruined Eli's career after 2012 is #1 on the list and they have ruined it.



I think that you might be yogi berra. I neither hate Eli nor pity him. In comment 14347091 arniefez said:I think that you might be yogi berra. I neither hate Eli nor pity him.

I would have put it differently from twostep. cosmicj : 10:39 am : link The perception of Eli by Giants management is clouded by memories and clouding their judgement. I wanted Eli cut this offseason for the pure reason that we aren't winning anything in 2019 and his presence on the team is preventing a professional and objective assessment of the Giants QB position and of NCAA players.



The comparison with how Vernon has been handled makes this stark.



Vernon = an overpaid DE was summarily traded.



Eli = an overpaid QB is not even being asked to take a pay cut. The GM stated this week that not retaining him wasn't even considered.



In both cases, we have no replacement for either player on the team. That didn't prevent DG from trading Vernon. I acknowledge that Vernon brought a talented player back in the trade. There's almost certainly no trade market for Eli at his current salary. Getting Zeitler just indicates that Eli is thought to be much more overpaid than Vernon was.



The hyperbole in the opening post undermines its point. Keeping Eli is a big problem. It's like a f***** albatross around the franchise's neck.

RE: You have one big point wrong dep026 : 10:40 am : link

Quote: McAdoo DID NOT BENCH Eli !! Eli BENCHED HIMSELF..

McAdoo graciously. told Eli his plans and Eli decided to not go along with his head coach's .. Eli defied his head coach and took himself out of a game -- if any other player on Giants had done that .. The player would have been RIGHTLY crucified on BBI threads and probably shown the door by the Giants



I also thought McAdoo's big mistake was TELLING Eli his plans . McAdoo should have just waited for Eli to have yet ANOTHER listless half and pulled him.



Eli definitely is the rot in this organization .. Here is a thought experiment .The Giants are assuming this is Eli's last year but. let's say Giants trade for Rosen this year .. and Giants end up with losing season but Eli personally has a very good season . What happens then? Rosen is QB of future and Giants can't let him sit another year ..



Do you think Eli retires ?? Or he goes free agent to another team ?



I would place my money that Eli would definitely go to another team just like his brother -.

.. the loyalty in Eli Manning is misplaced and has been for years .. HE IS THE ROT.









Anyone think this poster should change his name worstgiantfan200?



Eli didnt bench himself. He set up a situation where Geno Smith can fully function and play to the best of his ability for an entire game. Get a clue. In comment 14347114 giantfan2000 said:Anyone think this poster should change his name worstgiantfan200?Eli didnt bench himself. He set up a situation where Geno Smith can fully function and play to the best of his ability for an entire game. Get a clue.

RE: I would have put it differently from twostep. arcarsenal : 10:41 am : link

Quote: The perception of Eli by Giants management is clouded by memories and clouding their judgement. I wanted Eli cut this offseason for the pure reason that we aren't winning anything in 2019 and his presence on the team is preventing a professional and objective assessment of the Giants QB position and of NCAA players.



The comparison with how Vernon has been handled makes this stark.



Vernon = an overpaid DE was summarily traded.



Eli = an overpaid QB is not even being asked to take a pay cut. The GM stated this week that not retaining him wasn't even considered.



In both cases, we have no replacement for either player on the team. That didn't prevent DG from trading Vernon. I acknowledge that Vernon brought a talented player back in the trade. There's almost certainly no trade market for Eli at his current salary. Getting Zeitler just indicates that Eli is thought to be much more overpaid than Vernon was.



The hyperbole in the opening post undermines its point. Keeping Eli is a big problem. It's like a f***** albatross around the franchise's neck.



You really think comparing an edge rusher/OLB to a QB is an apples to apples comparison?



You'd have approached each position the same exact way?



Some of these posts are just really poorly thought out. In comment 14347122 cosmicj said:You really think comparing an edge rusher/OLB to a QB is an apples to apples comparison?You'd have approached each position the same exact way?Some of these posts are just really poorly thought out.

RE: Eli cosmicj : 10:41 am : link

Quote: When the boss has a favorite and that person is being carried and not held accountable for their fuck ups and everyone else is, no one tries anymore.



We are all about to find out. There can be no offensive line excuses if they stay reasonably healthy this year.



No Grateful, the new excuse will be that Eli has no receivers. Watch it evolve. Another really good post from you - thanks. In comment 14347081 Thegratefulhead said:No Grateful, the new excuse will be that Eli has no receivers. Watch it evolve. Another really good post from you - thanks.

RE: I would have put it differently from twostep. Bill L : 10:42 am : link

Quote: The perception of Eli by Giants management is clouded by memories and clouding their judgement. I wanted Eli cut this offseason for the pure reason that we aren't winning anything in 2019 and his presence on the team is preventing a professional and objective assessment of the Giants QB position and of NCAA players.



The comparison with how Vernon has been handled makes this stark.



Vernon = an overpaid DE was summarily traded.



Eli = an overpaid QB is not even being asked to take a pay cut. The GM stated this week that not retaining him wasn't even considered.



In both cases, we have no replacement for either player on the team. That didn't prevent DG from trading Vernon. I acknowledge that Vernon brought a talented player back in the trade. There's almost certainly no trade market for Eli at his current salary. Getting Zeitler just indicates that Eli is thought to be much more overpaid than Vernon was.



The hyperbole in the opening post undermines its point. Keeping Eli is a big problem. It's like a f***** albatross around the franchise's neck.



I would just add two points to your post.



First, I would add the qualifier that we don't know what either player was like in the locker room. That's relevant in the whole "culture context".



The second point goes to reliability. I don't think that this is trivial. If you tally up games played vs games missed, either in absolute numbers or percentages, how do these tow players compare? In comment 14347122 cosmicj said:I would just add two points to your post.First, I would add the qualifier that we don't know what either player was like in the locker room. That's relevant in the whole "culture context".The second point goes to reliability. I don't think that this is trivial. If you tally up games played vs games missed, either in absolute numbers or percentages, how do these tow players compare?

. Fast Eddie : 10:44 am : link Put Brady, Rodgers, insert the QB of your choice behind our offensive line draft failures and their stats would be pretty bad as well.

The whole problem is from poor team building. Getts is taking a lot of heat but he knows he had a major rebuild on his hands.

You can’t build a solid structure on a weak foundation. I’m not saying Reese didn’t try but his picks on O line were failures.



This is why I’m convinced he won’t be taking a QB high. The defense in general and offensive line quality and depth of that quality is at least two rounds deep this year. Getts will take his lumps but this draft will go a long way in fixing the foundation imo

RE: RE: You have one big point wrong Bill L : 10:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 14347114 giantfan2000 said:





Quote:





McAdoo DID NOT BENCH Eli !! Eli BENCHED HIMSELF..

McAdoo graciously. told Eli his plans and Eli decided to not go along with his head coach's .. Eli defied his head coach and took himself out of a game -- if any other player on Giants had done that .. The player would have been RIGHTLY crucified on BBI threads and probably shown the door by the Giants



I also thought McAdoo's big mistake was TELLING Eli his plans . McAdoo should have just waited for Eli to have yet ANOTHER listless half and pulled him.



Eli definitely is the rot in this organization .. Here is a thought experiment .The Giants are assuming this is Eli's last year but. let's say Giants trade for Rosen this year .. and Giants end up with losing season but Eli personally has a very good season . What happens then? Rosen is QB of future and Giants can't let him sit another year ..



Do you think Eli retires ?? Or he goes free agent to another team ?



I would place my money that Eli would definitely go to another team just like his brother -.

.. the loyalty in Eli Manning is misplaced and has been for years .. HE IS THE ROT.













Anyone think this poster should change his name worstgiantfan200?



Eli didnt bench himself. He set up a situation where Geno Smith can fully function and play to the best of his ability for an entire game. Get a clue.



Also, and this is the essential element of the controversy, McAdoo had no intention of waiting for Eli to perform "listlessly" before lifting him. And that is regardless of whether he told him of the plan beforehand or not. Missing that, is completely misunderstanding or, more likely, misconstruing, the situation. In comment 14347130 dep026 said:Also, and this is the essential element of the controversy, McAdoo had no intention of waiting for Eli to perform "listlessly" before lifting him. And that is regardless of whether he told him of the plan beforehand or not. Missing that, is completely misunderstanding or, more likely, misconstruing, the situation.

Quick question for all of the Eli hating football experts eric2425ny : 10:45 am : link Posting on this thread. Who do you think is s better solution this year? Josh Rosen? A rookie? Do you think they would have been successful here the past few years with the poor line play and no running game until 2018? Don’t think so.

RE: Quick question for all of the Eli hating football experts Bill L : 10:48 am : link

Quote: Posting on this thread. Who do you think is s better solution this year? Josh Rosen? A rookie? Do you think they would have been successful here the past few years with the poor line play and no running game until 2018? Don’t think so.



Considering that all of the Rosenaphilic Eli-haters cite Rosen's poor OL for his sucky performance this past season, they stand on jello of irony. In comment 14347151 eric2425ny said:Considering that all of the Rosenaphilic Eli-haters cite Rosen's poor OL for his sucky performance this past season, they stand on jello of irony.

RE: RE: I would have put it differently from twostep. cosmicj : 10:51 am : link

Quote:



You really think comparing an edge rusher/OLB to a QB is an apples to apples comparison?



You'd have approached each position the same exact way?



Some of these posts are just really poorly thought out. The QB position is more complex than DE/OLB and I agree that on the margins continuity at QB is more important for that reason. But this doesn't explain the stark difference in how Vernon and Eli were managed this offseason. The fact that you consider this "poorly thought out", because the QB exists on some sort of different island than the other athletes on the team, I think reflects the thinking around Giants central. I think it's gone way beyond the range of reasonable objectivity. In comment 14347131 arcarsenal said:The QB position is more complex than DE/OLB and I agree that on the margins continuity at QB is more important for that reason. But this doesn't explain the stark difference in how Vernon and Eli were managed this offseason. The fact that you consider this "poorly thought out", because the QB exists on some sort of different island than the other athletes on the team, I think reflects the thinking around Giants central. I think it's gone way beyond the range of reasonable objectivity.

I am so sick of this insanity PatersonPlank : 10:52 am : link What kind of person wakes up day after day, thinking gee how can I bash Eli on BBI today?



Its turning into a mental disorder of some kind

RE: With a good OLine in front of him, Barkley, Russ in Queens, NYC : 10:52 am : link

Quote: competent WR's and TE, Eli will have his best year. He is NOT the problem. Now, will he have a ton of yards? Probably not since they will probably run the ball more with Barkley and Gallman. But his completion percentage will be higher and I believe his TD to INT ratio will be very solid. The people around Eli has been the problem and I think they are finally fixing that. One more year for Eli and the playoffs are a possibility if they can do something with the defense.



^^This^^ In comment 14346909 Tom [Giants fan] said:^^This^^

RE: RE: RE: I would have put it differently from twostep. arcarsenal : 10:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 14347131 arcarsenal said:





Quote:









You really think comparing an edge rusher/OLB to a QB is an apples to apples comparison?



You'd have approached each position the same exact way?



Some of these posts are just really poorly thought out.



The QB position is more complex than DE/OLB and I agree that on the margins continuity at QB is more important for that reason. But this doesn't explain the stark difference in how Vernon and Eli were managed this offseason. The fact that you consider this "poorly thought out", because the QB exists on some sort of different island than the other athletes on the team, I think reflects the thinking around Giants central. I think it's gone way beyond the range of reasonable objectivity.



It's just the facts. QB is exponentially more difficult to replace than Vernon. They are entirely different entities. You can either acknowledge that and understand that it's why they don't have equal value in either the trade market or the contract market - or you can disingenuously pretend otherwise and continue the crusade against Eli Manning out of frustration and just continue to take a piss on all logic and rationality.



The idea that the only objective people here are the ones mercilessly trashing Eli is funny. In comment 14347168 cosmicj said:It's just the facts. QB is exponentially more difficult to replace than Vernon. They are entirely different entities. You can either acknowledge that and understand that it's why they don't have equal value in either the trade market or the contract market - or you can disingenuously pretend otherwise and continue the crusade against Eli Manning out of frustration and just continue to take a piss on all logic and rationality.The idea that the only objective people here are the ones mercilessly trashing Eli is funny.

For those of you around way back when Fast Eddie : 10:56 am : link This guy could give Matt in Syracuse a run for his psychotic money lol

You do not easily replace 15 years of reading defenses.... Britt in VA : 11:02 am : link calling audibles, getting the offense into the right plays, etc...



That has value.



So let's talk the physical aspect. Simply, can he make the throws or can he not? It's pretty clear to me that he can still make them.



He is not an immobile statue as some insinuate. In fact, he's run more called rollouts than in his entire career. He's also converted QB sneaks. He moves around in the pocket to buy time.



Do we need to plan for his replacement, yes. But he can still play.



If you are open to listening to reason, watch that 30 minute clip of 2018 Manning plays and tell me what exactly he's incapable of doing, because everything I described is right there in living color in it.

arc cosmicj : 11:03 am : link "QB is exponentially more difficult to replace than Vernon."



That's true for high performing QBs, not a replacement level QB like Eli. In fact, teams cycle through replacement level QBs constantly.

RE: arc Britt in VA : 11:03 am : link

Quote: "QB is exponentially more difficult to replace than Vernon."



That's true for high performing QBs, not a replacement level QB like Eli. In fact, teams cycle through replacement level QBs constantly.



And why do you think that is? In comment 14347194 cosmicj said:And why do you think that is?

Or you can choose not to revisit it and instead.... Britt in VA : 11:08 am : link just go on stats on hazy, angry and emotional drunken memories from months ago, which is probably fueling half of these threads.

Britt cosmicj : 11:11 am : link we have very different views of Eli. I think I'm a reasonable person and think Eli made several throws in 2018 that were very difficult and impressive. He also made a lot of mind-blowingly bad plays. He's a very talented guy - he'll shine sometimes. What's changing as he ages is that he makes fewer really good plays and more bad ones. It's a matter of statistical distribution. I also think that the mental decline in his performance - reaction under pressure, field vision - is more stark than his physical decline.



Anyway, we will be arguing about this for a long time. Cheers.

well giantfan2000 : 11:11 am : link Quote: Also, and this is the essential element of the controversy, McAdoo had no intention of waiting for Eli to perform "listlessly" before lifting him.



The week before Eli was benched we played the Redskins and offense was terrible -- we punted every possession except 1 field goal and 1 INT at end of game -- The offense had only made one first down in the second half of the game The week before Eli was benched we played the Redskins and offense was terrible -- we punted every possession except 1 field goal and 1 INT at end of game -- The offense had only made one first down in the second half of the game

Wait now I'm angry and drunk? cosmicj : 11:12 am : link Or is that twosteps? I'm sober and quite calm. I'm worried that the Giants FO has the hazy memory problem.

Eli is the only person who's been here since the Dave in Hoboken : 11:13 am : link 7 (going on 8 year) struggle started. Different front office, different offense, different coaching staff, different players on offense and defense, etc. I don't place all blame on him, but he certainly is responsible to some degree. There is literally zero question about that. And in a way, it doesn't matter, anyway. 38 years old, shell of his former self, one more tortorous year of failure and it.is.over.

The Eli Manning Dnew15 : 11:13 am : link lead New York Giants haven't won a meaningful football game in two years.



Since then, literally everyone responsible has suffered some sort of consequence except for Eli.



RE: Wait now I'm angry and drunk? Britt in VA : 11:14 am : link

Quote: Or is that twosteps? I'm sober and quite calm. I'm worried that the Giants FO has the hazy memory problem.



That was an addendum to my post above yours. It was in general, not to you. In comment 14347215 cosmicj said:That was an addendum to my post above yours. It was in general, not to you.

RE: arc arcarsenal : 11:17 am : link

Quote: "QB is exponentially more difficult to replace than Vernon."



That's true for high performing QBs, not a replacement level QB like Eli. In fact, teams cycle through replacement level QBs constantly.



Right, and where does it get them?



We can cycle through 5 QB's and not find the right one. Or we can be more deliberate and try to not have another Simms -> Eli gap like we did in the mid/late 90's before things settled with Collins for a few years.



People are so desperate to just get rid of Eli, but all of you guys are going to change your tune the second the next guy sucks and we realize that it's not so easy to just throw someone else out there and have it work out better for us.



I want the next guy to be on the team sooner than later. But I want to make sure it's the guy they believe in. Not a guy they are forcing into the fold because all of the fans and talking heads are screaming like lunatics about the QB position. In comment 14347194 cosmicj said:Right, and where does it get them?We can cycle through 5 QB's and not find the right one. Or we can be more deliberate and try to not have another Simms -> Eli gap like we did in the mid/late 90's before things settled with Collins for a few years.People are so desperate to just get rid of Eli, but all of you guys are going to change your tune the second the next guy sucks and we realize that it's not so easy to just throw someone else out there and have it work out better for us.I want the next guy to be on the team sooner than later. But I want to make sure it's the guy they believe in. Not a guy they are forcing into the fold because all of the fans and talking heads are screaming like lunatics about the QB position.

Eli is not the problem UberAlias : 11:18 am : link But it is time to move on. Draft a QB and let him sit behind Eli a season and they’re ready to go.

This is the reasonable.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:19 am : link



Quote: but he certainly is responsible to some degree



But it rarely is because you literally have some posters saying there are "Eli apologists" that assign no blame to him. It is a false statement.



Meanwhile, one of the guys that calls people "Eli apologists" just penned a manifesto with the title "Eli Manning IS the Problem".



Every person in the Giants organization bears some responsibility for the down years. Every person.



If there are posters who say Eli bears no responsibility, they are as fucking moronic as twostepgiants is. I haven't seen those posters and before somebody screams that Britt and dep are, ask yourselves if any BBI'er has started a thread with a title:



"Eli Manning is NOT part of the problem". stance that should be argued/taken:But it rarely is because you literally have some posters saying there are "Eli apologists" that assign no blame to him. It is a false statement.Meanwhile, one of the guys that calls people "Eli apologists" just penned a manifesto with the title "Eli Manning IS the Problem".Every person in the Giants organization bears some responsibility for the down years. Every person.If there are posters who say Eli bears no responsibility, they are as fucking moronic as twostepgiants is. I haven't seen those posters and before somebody screams that Britt and dep are, ask yourselves if any BBI'er has started a thread with a title:"Eli Manning is NOT part of the problem".

RE: I am so sick of this insanity figgy2989 : 11:19 am : link

Quote: What kind of person wakes up day after day, thinking gee how can I bash Eli on BBI today?



Its turning into a mental disorder of some kind



It's almost as bad as the ones who feel the need to go on every thread and defend him. In comment 14347170 PatersonPlank said:It's almost as bad as the ones who feel the need to go on every thread and defend him.

cosmicj makes sense here Go Terps : 11:20 am : link arc points to logic and rationality, but a team operating solely on logic and rationality would have cut Eli as his performance isn't worth close to $23M. If his name were Andy Dalton and he'd been added to the roster in 2012, he'd have been cut.



Eli is being kept because of things that happened in 2011 and prior - and that is the opposite of logic and rationality.

And if there's blame to be dispensed, Go Terps : 11:21 am : link it shouldn't be laid at Eli's feet. It should be placed on ownership and the front office for failing to view Eli's situation objectively.

RE: This is the reasonable.. Greg from LI : 11:21 am : link

Quote: I haven't seen those posters and before somebody screams that Britt and dep are, ask yourselves if any BBI'er has started a thread with a title:



"Eli Manning is NOT part of the problem".



Dep and Britt usually include a perfunctory sentence along those lines, and then proceed to make an argument that indicates that they don't actually believe the pro forma admission that Eli is at least partly responsible for the team's struggles. In comment 14347229 FatMan in Charlotte said:Dep and Britt usually include a perfunctory sentence along those lines, and then proceed to make an argument that indicates that they don't actually believe the pro forma admission that Eli is at least partly responsible for the team's struggles.

RE: RE: I am so sick of this insanity Britt in VA : 11:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 14347170 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:





What kind of person wakes up day after day, thinking gee how can I bash Eli on BBI today?



Its turning into a mental disorder of some kind







It's almost as bad as the ones who feel the need to go on every thread and defend him.



If the thread didn't exist in the first place, would there be a need?



Chicken or the egg? In comment 14347230 figgy2989 said:If the thread didn't exist in the first place, would there be a need?Chicken or the egg?

. arcarsenal : 11:22 am : link If grandma had balls, she'd be grandpa.



Eli isn't Andy Dalton. That's why he's not being handled that way.

There is more then one Pascal4554 : 11:22 am : link variable that leads to the success of a team. Eli's play is declining. He is on the back 9 of his career. That doesn't mean that if we got rid of Eli we would magically turn into a great team. Eli is an average QB at this point, but I do think we can win with him if the talent around him is sufficient.

RE: well Bill L : 11:24 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





Also, and this is the essential element of the controversy, McAdoo had no intention of waiting for Eli to perform "listlessly" before lifting him.







The week before Eli was benched we played the Redskins and offense was terrible -- we punted every possession except 1 field goal and 1 INT at end of game -- The offense had only made one first down in the second half of the game



It's a nice observation but it has no relevance to either my post or the "Plan" as you presented it, albeit in a distorted fashion. In comment 14347213 giantfan2000 said:It's a nice observation but it has no relevance to either my post or the "Plan" as you presented it, albeit in a distorted fashion.

RE: RE: This is the reasonable.. dep026 : 11:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 14347229 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





I haven't seen those posters and before somebody screams that Britt and dep are, ask yourselves if any BBI'er has started a thread with a title:



"Eli Manning is NOT part of the problem".







Dep and Britt usually include a perfunctory sentence along those lines, and then proceed to make an argument that indicates that they don't actually believe the pro forma admission that Eli is at least partly responsible for the team's struggles.



Sometimes its hard to think outside the box. Maybe one day you will. But if you do/dont - you will still be one miserable person and thats what is most important.



You have very selective reading. Its probably why you dont understand a lot of things to well. In comment 14347237 Greg from LI said:Sometimes its hard to think outside the box. Maybe one day you will. But if you do/dont - you will still be one miserable person and thats what is most important.You have very selective reading. Its probably why you dont understand a lot of things to well.

RE: I would have put it differently from twostep. jcn56 : 11:25 am : link

Quote: The perception of Eli by Giants management is clouded by memories and clouding their judgement. I wanted Eli cut this offseason for the pure reason that we aren't winning anything in 2019 and his presence on the team is preventing a professional and objective assessment of the Giants QB position and of NCAA players.



The comparison with how Vernon has been handled makes this stark.



Vernon = an overpaid DE was summarily traded.



Eli = an overpaid QB is not even being asked to take a pay cut. The GM stated this week that not retaining him wasn't even considered.



In both cases, we have no replacement for either player on the team. That didn't prevent DG from trading Vernon. I acknowledge that Vernon brought a talented player back in the trade. There's almost certainly no trade market for Eli at his current salary. Getting Zeitler just indicates that Eli is thought to be much more overpaid than Vernon was.



The hyperbole in the opening post undermines its point. Keeping Eli is a big problem. It's like a f***** albatross around the franchise's neck.



+1.



I also think that at some point, Eli's salary and contributions undermine the team concept as well. You're shipping off, cutting, and not extending younger players but have no problem paying an underperforming Manning $23M a year. That has a negative impact on morale, and probably a bigger one than any of us can imagine.



Everyone wants a meritocracy, until it's time to cut ties with someone that has an emotional attachment. In comment 14347122 cosmicj said:+1.I also think that at some point, Eli's salary and contributions undermine the team concept as well. You're shipping off, cutting, and not extending younger players but have no problem paying an underperforming Manning $23M a year. That has a negative impact on morale, and probably a bigger one than any of us can imagine.Everyone wants a meritocracy, until it's time to cut ties with someone that has an emotional attachment.

RE: . Go Terps : 11:25 am : link

Quote: If grandma had balls, she'd be grandpa.



Eli isn't Andy Dalton. That's why he's not being handled that way.



And that's all based on things that happened almost a decade ago. In comment 14347240 arcarsenal said:And that's all based on things that happened almost a decade ago.

RE: Eli is the only person who's been here since the Bill L : 11:25 am : link

Quote: 7 (going on 8 year) struggle started. Different front office, different offense, different coaching staff, different players on offense and defense, etc. I don't place all blame on him, but he certainly is responsible to some degree. There is literally zero question about that. And in a way, it doesn't matter, anyway. 38 years old, shell of his former self, one more tortorous year of failure and it.is.over.





Other than Reese, or more appropriately, the products/consequences of Reese's decisions. In comment 14347216 Dave in Hoboken said:Other than Reese, or more appropriately, the products/consequences of Reese's decisions.

RE: RE: . dep026 : 11:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 14347240 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





If grandma had balls, she'd be grandpa.



Eli isn't Andy Dalton. That's why he's not being handled that way.







And that's all based on things that happened almost a decade ago.



And again..... what have been the Giants strengths in the last 7 years that Eli has been holding us back?



Our run game has averaged 24th in the NFL since 2012, and 20th in defense (with 2016 the only year being in top 15). In comment 14347250 Go Terps said:And again..... what have been the Giants strengths in the last 7 years that Eli has been holding us back?Our run game has averaged 24th in the NFL since 2012, and 20th in defense (with 2016 the only year being in top 15).

RE: RE: I am so sick of this insanity Bill L : 11:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 14347170 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:





What kind of person wakes up day after day, thinking gee how can I bash Eli on BBI today?



Its turning into a mental disorder of some kind







It's almost as bad as the ones who feel the need to go on every thread and defend him.



By definition, they are responders. In comment 14347230 figgy2989 said:By definition, they are responders.

If I’m ownership AND the QB still has the ability Big Blue '56 : 11:28 am : link to move the chains and win given reasonable protection, I gladly pay the last year of Eli’s contract while I’m grooming his replacement or preparing to take our next QB. Why? Because he WON two fucking hard to get SB championships, that’s WHY! That’s what I WOULD DO AS THE OWNER.



Disclaimer (Please pay attention): If he no longer could lead a team (even with protection), then I AS THE OWNER, would have at least given him his 5 million bonus he received the other day as a heartfrlt and uber appreciative gesture.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 11:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 14347240 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





If grandma had balls, she'd be grandpa.



Eli isn't Andy Dalton. That's why he's not being handled that way.







And that's all based on things that happened almost a decade ago.



Eli hasn't been a shitty QB for a decade - he didn't just lose the ability to win games starting in 2012.



The Giants failed him miserably by letting the line deteriorate around him to an embarrassing degree, by bringing in a guy who was forcing an offense that didn't fit the QB's strengths - tried to start changing his footwork and mechanics after he had already been in the league for over a decade, and have saddled him with more terrible defenses than I can even count at this point.



It's just a lazy, shitty argument to make this all Eli's fault. I'm tired of reading this nonsense from people who can't see any grey area.



It's always got to be ALL Eli or ALL one person/thing around here. In comment 14347250 Go Terps said:Eli hasn't been a shitty QB for a decade - he didn't just lose the ability to win games starting in 2012.The Giants failed him miserably by letting the line deteriorate around him to an embarrassing degree, by bringing in a guy who was forcing an offense that didn't fit the QB's strengths - tried to start changing his footwork and mechanics after he had already been in the league for over a decade, and have saddled him with more terrible defenses than I can even count at this point.It's just a lazy, shitty argument to make this all Eli's fault. I'm tired of reading this nonsense from people who can't see any grey area.It's always got to be ALL Eli or ALL one person/thing around here.

Twostepgiants, this is one of the best posts I've read in a long time PhilSimms15 : 11:31 am : link Everybody on this franchise over the past few years has been held accountable (except for John and Chris Mara of course), except Eli.



Excuses are made for Eli, coaches are hired and fired for Eli, cap space is damned because of Eli, and the Giants have set up a two class system in the clubhouse: Eli and everyone else.



It is infuriating to hear Gettleman say "the narrative that says Eli can't play is a crock" (I've linked the article). And yet, many fans, other players, the media and other front offices can see the steep decline.



And the fans are being set up for another 3-6 win season because the 38-year-old QB's arm is weaker, feet are slower, and that QB almost never extends a play.

dep Go Terps : 11:32 am : link You're making excuses for a player that is being paid like he can carry the offense.



If you listen to the narrative surrounding Eli, one of the most common phrases you hear is "Eli can still play if..." I agree, Eli can still play. If you put him on the 1989 49ers I'm sure he'd do a good job.



But he isn't on the '89 49ers. He's being paid like he's an elite player that can carry the offense, but he isn't elite and he can't carry the offense. If that's the case, the logical thing to do is to replace him with a younger and cheaper alternative. At least in that scenario the money recouped can be reinvested elsewhere into the roster.



There is no purely football reason to keep Eli here at that salary in 2019. It's about nostalgia and sentimentality. Shit I get it...I'm rooting for him to kick ass and finish with a bang. But if I remove my fandom it doesn't make sense at all, and IMO that's how a front office should operate.

RE: Twostepgiants, this is one of the best posts I've read in a long time Big Blue '56 : 11:33 am : link

Quote: Everybody on this franchise over the past few years has been held accountable (except for John and Chris Mara of course), except Eli.



Excuses are made for Eli, coaches are hired and fired for Eli, cap space is damned because of Eli, and the Giants have set up a two class system in the clubhouse: Eli and everyone else.



It is infuriating to hear Gettleman say "the narrative that says Eli can't play is a crock" (I've linked the article). And yet, many fans, other players, the media and other front offices can see the steep decline.



And the fans are being set up for another 3-6 win season because the 38-year-old QB's arm is weaker, feet are slower, and that QB almost never extends a play.



Says a Phil Simms big time supporter In comment 14347266 PhilSimms15 said:Says a Phil Simms big time supporter

RE: dep dep026 : 11:34 am : link

Quote: You're making excuses for a player that is being paid like he can carry the offense.







These arent excuses. Its actual facts. Listen we all know he is near the end. But lets not pretend that he was surrounded by all world talent and he was holding the team back. In fact, the only player who probably was worth a damn is the same guy you wanted gone for 4 years.



Eli Manning was NOT the problem of the teams failures. He was a part of it. The main problem for this team suckitude is simple.... Jerry Reese and Marc Ross. Its still gonna take years for whtaver GM to clean up their shittiness. In comment 14347267 Go Terps said:These arent excuses. Its actual facts. Listen we all know he is near the end. But lets not pretend that he was surrounded by all world talent and he was holding the team back. In fact, the only player who probably was worth a damn is the same guy you wanted gone for 4 years.Eli Manning was NOT the problem of the teams failures. He was a part of it. The main problem for this team suckitude is simple.... Jerry Reese and Marc Ross. Its still gonna take years for whtaver GM to clean up their shittiness.

RE: . eric2425ny : 11:34 am : link

Quote: If grandma had balls, she'd be grandpa.



Eli isn't Andy Dalton. That's why he's not being handled that way.



Ha ha, this one made me laugh out loud. You are spot on, Eli is not Dalton. He is a two time super bowl MVP that has proven time and time again he can win you games of provide with 1.) Protection as he is a pocket passer and 2.) A running game. We solved #2 last year, now let’s finish resolving issue #1.



The utter bullshit spewed about Eli on here is frustrating. Do you really think Gettleman would keep Eli if he wasn’t productive? He is a take no prisoners type of guy, he’s not afraid to trade or cut any player. In comment 14347240 arcarsenal said:Ha ha, this one made me laugh out loud. You are spot on, Eli is not Dalton. He is a two time super bowl MVP that has proven time and time again he can win you games of provide with 1.) Protection as he is a pocket passer and 2.) A running game. We solved #2 last year, now let’s finish resolving issue #1.The utter bullshit spewed about Eli on here is frustrating. Do you really think Gettleman would keep Eli if he wasn’t productive? He is a take no prisoners type of guy, he’s not afraid to trade or cut any player.

RE: Twostepgiants, this is one of the best posts I've read in a long time Bill L : 11:34 am : link

Quote: Everybody on this franchise over the past few years has been held accountable (except for John and Chris Mara of course), except Eli.



Excuses are made for Eli, coaches are hired and fired for Eli, cap space is damned because of Eli, and the Giants have set up a two class system in the clubhouse: Eli and everyone else.



It is infuriating to hear Gettleman say "the narrative that says Eli can't play is a crock" (I've linked the article). And yet, many fans, other players, the media and other front offices can see the steep decline.



And the fans are being set up for another 3-6 win season because the 38-year-old QB's arm is weaker, feet are slower, and that QB almost never extends a play.



Regardless of comparing the GM's ability to evaluate a QB vs a fan's, I would be curious about the 2-class system in the clubhouse (as well as the morale problems mentioned by other posters). If this were the case, I would think that we would all hear about this constantly from Ginats players, especially the plethora of those no longer with the team since DG took over. In comment 14347266 PhilSimms15 said:Regardless of comparing the GM's ability to evaluate a QB vs a fan's, I would be curious about the 2-class system in the clubhouse (as well as the morale problems mentioned by other posters). If this were the case, I would think that we would all hear about this constantly from Ginats players, especially the plethora of those no longer with the team since DG took over.

RE: dep Big Blue '56 : 11:37 am : link

Quote: You're making excuses for a player that is being paid like he can carry the offense.



If you listen to the narrative surrounding Eli, one of the most common phrases you hear is "Eli can still play if..." I agree, Eli can still play. If you put him on the 1989 49ers I'm sure he'd do a good job.



But he isn't on the '89 49ers. He's being paid like he's an elite player that can carry the offense, but he isn't elite and he can't carry the offense. If that's the case, the logical thing to do is to replace him with a younger and cheaper alternative. At least in that scenario the money recouped can be reinvested elsewhere into the roster.



There is no purely football reason to keep Eli here at that salary in 2019. It's about nostalgia and sentimentality. Shit I get it...I'm rooting for him to kick ass and finish with a bang. But if I remove my fandom it doesn't make sense at all, and IMO that's how a front office should operate.



We HAVE TO SAY IF, because the Giants have failed him miserably with the OL..If he had a good OL, we’d all KNOW by now whether he’s lost it or not. So far, we’re waiting, as he goes off into the sunset, to see, if finally, it was diminished skills or mostly the OL. I hope we can finally find out which, before a new QB takes over possibly next season In comment 14347267 Go Terps said:We HAVE TO SAY IF, because the Giants have failed him miserably with the OL..If he had a good OL, we’d all KNOW by now whether he’s lost it or not. So far, we’re waiting, as he goes off into the sunset, to see, if finally, it was diminished skills or mostly the OL. I hope we can finally find out which, before a new QB takes over possibly next season

arc - totally agree with most of you points Dnew15 : 11:37 am : link "have saddled him with more terrible defenses than I can even count at this point." Totally agreed with the exception of 2016. That team made the playoffs b/c that defense was legit. They didn't make it b/c Eli and the offense carried them.



. arcarsenal : 11:37 am : link Let's put it this way...



In January/February of 2012, Eli Manning was in the midst of capping another 4-0 playoff run and topping it off with the SB MVP cherry against NE for a second time. He told people he thought he was an elite QB, and it was hard for anyone to tell him he was wrong after that performance.



By the end of the very next year (2013), Eli had thrown 27 picks, led the entire NFL in turnovers, and was on one of the worst teams in the league.



Did he forget how to play his position in under 2 calendar years, or did the team around him deteriorate around the same time that we were having what were essentially 0-yield drafts with no young guys taking the older players jobs?



I'm under no delusions regarding what Eli is right now, in 2019.



But anyone who says he "IS" the problem, and is unwilling to acknowledge any of the other components here is being willfully obtuse and are fueling their own garbage agenda.



RE: arc arcarsenal : 11:38 am : link

Quote: Who's blaming Eli for everything? I'm certainly not.



Look at the thread title! In comment 14347271 Go Terps said:Look at the thread title!

How.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:38 am : link have excuses been made for Eli or coaches hired and fired for Eli??



Coughlin wasn't hired for Eli. McAdoo wasn't hired for eli and neither was shurmur. Two of those guys run WCO blends.



McAdoo was likely fired a couple weeks sooner because of how he handled the Eli benching situation, but what are the excuses and coaching moves made to appease Eli??



More made-up nonsense.

RE: dep Bill L : 11:39 am : link

Quote: You're making excuses for a player that is being paid like he can carry the offense.



If you listen to the narrative surrounding Eli, one of the most common phrases you hear is "Eli can still play if..." I agree, Eli can still play. If you put him on the 1989 49ers I'm sure he'd do a good job.



But he isn't on the '89 49ers. He's being paid like he's an elite player that can carry the offense, but he isn't elite and he can't carry the offense. If that's the case, the logical thing to do is to replace him with a younger and cheaper alternative. At least in that scenario the money recouped can be reinvested elsewhere into the roster.



There is no purely football reason to keep Eli here at that salary in 2019. It's about nostalgia and sentimentality. Shit I get it...I'm rooting for him to kick ass and finish with a bang. But if I remove my fandom it doesn't make sense at all, and IMO that's how a front office should operate.



I don't think that there is a single post you've made or argument that you've made that doesn't mention "at his salary". I still don't think that there's been any indication that his salary has held them back from any specific moves. And, if it hasn't, then it's irrelevant. What should be more relevant is can they get better performance by anyone currently available. I honestly don't think so. And not because of any particular affinity for Eli because, frankly, I could just as soon see Lauletta in his place if they wanted to make the strategic move for better position for a better QB. But, since they want to also win as much as they can while still trying to build for the future, Eli seems the best choice to me. In comment 14347267 Go Terps said:I don't think that there is a single post you've made or argument that you've made that doesn't mention "at his salary". I still don't think that there's been any indication that his salary has held them back from any specific moves. And, if it hasn't, then it's irrelevant. What should be more relevant is can they get better performance by anyone currently available. I honestly don't think so. And not because of any particular affinity for Eli because, frankly, I could just as soon see Lauletta in his place if they wanted to make the strategic move for better position for a better QB. But, since they want to also win as much as they can while still trying to build for the future, Eli seems the best choice to me.

RE: dep Dnew15 : 11:40 am : link

Quote: You're making excuses for a player that is being paid like he can carry the offense.



If you listen to the narrative surrounding Eli, one of the most common phrases you hear is "Eli can still play if..." I agree, Eli can still play. If you put him on the 1989 49ers I'm sure he'd do a good job.



But he isn't on the '89 49ers. He's being paid like he's an elite player that can carry the offense, but he isn't elite and he can't carry the offense. If that's the case, the logical thing to do is to replace him with a younger and cheaper alternative. At least in that scenario the money recouped can be reinvested elsewhere into the roster.



There is no purely football reason to keep Eli here at that salary in 2019. It's about nostalgia and sentimentality. Shit I get it...I'm rooting for him to kick ass and finish with a bang. But if I remove my fandom it doesn't make sense at all, and IMO that's how a front office should operate.



This X100 In comment 14347267 Go Terps said:This X100

RE: arc - totally agree with most of you points Johnny5 : 11:40 am : link

Quote: "have saddled him with more terrible defenses than I can even count at this point." Totally agreed with the exception of 2016. That team made the playoffs b/c that defense was legit. They didn't make it b/c Eli and the offense carried them.

Now, imagine if they gave that defense to HC Coughlin, instead of HC Baggy suit guy. In comment 14347283 Dnew15 said:Now, imagine if they gave that defense to HC Coughlin, instead of HC Baggy suit guy.

Bill.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:42 am : link it needs to be pointed out that as recently as a couple of days ago, Terps actually had a post that said under good coaching a team with 53 guys making 1/53rd of the cap each is a model that can be successful.



He truly believes that kind of utter shit.



It is also why he thinks having multiple mobile QB's on rookie contracts that can be used interchangably would be successful too.



There's a certain level of delusion there that is borderline insanity.

RE: RE: dep Big Blue '56 : 11:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 14347267 Go Terps said:





Quote:





You're making excuses for a player that is being paid like he can carry the offense.



If you listen to the narrative surrounding Eli, one of the most common phrases you hear is "Eli can still play if..." I agree, Eli can still play. If you put him on the 1989 49ers I'm sure he'd do a good job.



But he isn't on the '89 49ers. He's being paid like he's an elite player that can carry the offense, but he isn't elite and he can't carry the offense. If that's the case, the logical thing to do is to replace him with a younger and cheaper alternative. At least in that scenario the money recouped can be reinvested elsewhere into the roster.



There is no purely football reason to keep Eli here at that salary in 2019. It's about nostalgia and sentimentality. Shit I get it...I'm rooting for him to kick ass and finish with a bang. But if I remove my fandom it doesn't make sense at all, and IMO that's how a front office should operate.







I don't think that there is a single post you've made or argument that you've made that doesn't mention "at his salary". I still don't think that there's been any indication that his salary has held them back from any specific moves. And, if it hasn't, then it's irrelevant. What should be more relevant is can they get better performance by anyone currently available. I honestly don't think so. And not because of any particular affinity for Eli because, frankly, I could just as soon see Lauletta in his place if they wanted to make the strategic move for better position for a better QB. But, since they want to also win as much as they can while still trying to build for the future, Eli seems the best choice to me.



Quote:



I still don't think that there's been any indication that his salary has held them back from any specific moves.







I haven’t seen that either. Who have we missed out on that wasn’t damaged goods (or close to it) or simply opted to play elsewhere? In comment 14347288 Bill L said:I haven’t seen that either. Who have we missed out on that wasn’t damaged goods (or close to it) or simply opted to play elsewhere?

RE: RE: RE: And you know what? Complete lack of mobility is as much of a farce Thegratefulhead : 11:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 14347090 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14347085 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





as the rest of this thread.



Here are 30 minutes of Eli Manning throws and plays from THIS season.



I do not see a complete lack of mobility. Nor do I see a guy who can't make throws if not protected.



Maybe some of you should revisit this: Link - ( New Window )







Some narratives are etched in stone







No, they won't bother.



Because if they did, they'd realize half the sh-t they say is dead wrong.



The guy doesn't need a perfect pocket. And the majority of plays in the clip above the pocket is dirty. He rolls out, he moves around in the pocket, he climbs the ladder, and delivers the ball. He has not been able to do it with enough consistency for the Giants to win more than 8 games in 2 entire seasons. He can do it. No doubt he can. Can he do it enough is the question? He hasn't. I hope he can next year. I understand why it is important for Eli to have one good year before he retires. It will change the narrative...that word again. People use it negatively when talking about the opinions of others yet they are actively running with their own narrative. Your narrative is bad but mine isn't...lol If Eli can have a winning or even competitive season we can run with the narrative the Eli has been done wrong. It would also improve his HoF chances. I am down, win this year, just fucking do it. I hope Eli kills it. If he fails we have to stop the insanity, this has to be the last year if we do not compete, whose fault it is no longer matters. In comment 14347111 Britt in VA said:He has not been able to do it with enough consistency for the Giants to win more than 8 games in 2 entire seasons. He can do it. No doubt he can. Can he do it enough is the question? He hasn't. I hope he can next year. I understand why it is important for Eli to have one good year before he retires. It will change the narrative...that word again. People use it negatively when talking about the opinions of others yet they are actively running with their own narrative. Your narrative is bad but mine isn't...lol If Eli can have a winning or even competitive season we can run with the narrative the Eli has been done wrong. It would also improve his HoF chances. I am down, win this year, just fucking do it. I hope Eli kills it. If he fails we have to stop the insanity, this has to be the last year if we do not compete, whose fault it is no longer matters.

If Eli pjcas18 : 11:43 am : link IS the problem this year will be a total shitshow and it will ultimately help the team get his replacement.



If he's not THE problem then the Giants should be competitive.



Sounds like a win-win.



My only comment on this will be it sounds like from a lot of the supportive posts that Eli needs things to be perfect to succeed. He needs a good OL, he needs Barkley (or a good running game), he needs quality receivers etc.



Maybe that's true of all QB's but I think this should be the goal, to get a QB who doesn't need EVERYTHING to be perfect for them to succeed.



Let's face it, he's old, so he'll need more to succeed now than he did in his prime, so whether he still has gas in the tank or not, he could be upgraded and that succession plan should be in motion.

if he is a bigger problem mdc1 : 11:44 am : link we will see this upcoming season as the ownership has decided that he is our QB.

RE: RE: arc - totally agree with most of you points Dnew15 : 11:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 14347283 Dnew15 said:





Quote:





"have saddled him with more terrible defenses than I can even count at this point." Totally agreed with the exception of 2016. That team made the playoffs b/c that defense was legit. They didn't make it b/c Eli and the offense carried them.





Now, imagine if they gave that defense to HC Coughlin, instead of HC Baggy suit guy.



I took a bath that year - I thought for sure the Giants were going to make a monster run.



I still think they would have had DRC not got hurt right before half time. In comment 14347291 Johnny5 said:I took a bath that year - I thought for sure the Giants were going to make a monster run.I still think they would have had DRC not got hurt right before half time.

This all can be summed up pretty easily. Britt in VA : 11:45 am : link People seem incapable of seeing things happening concurrently.



The team can concurrently rebuild while trying to field a roster that can compete next season.



The team can concurrently hang on to Eli while they search for his successor.



Instead, they only view it as mutually exclusive.

RE: Bill.. Go Terps : 11:45 am : link

Quote: it needs to be pointed out that as recently as a couple of days ago, Terps actually had a post that said under good coaching a team with 53 guys making 1/53rd of the cap each is a model that can be successful.



He truly believes that kind of utter shit.



It is also why he thinks having multiple mobile QB's on rookie contracts that can be used interchangably would be successful too.



There's a certain level of delusion there that is borderline insanity.



You of all people are going to call me delusional? That's funny. In comment 14347293 FatMan in Charlotte said:You of all people are going to call me delusional? That's funny.

RE: if he is a bigger problem Bill L : 11:45 am : link

Quote: we will see this upcoming season as the ownership has decided that he is our QB.



So, then we will all know for sure.



What ever will we bitch and argue about then? In comment 14347302 mdc1 said:So, then we will all know for sure.What ever will we bitch and argue about then?

The value of an "on-field coach" flycatcher : 11:46 am : link It's so damn simple. During a roster overhaul you have various new and 2nd year offensive pieces, unjelled; and you need all the help possible to help organize and direct game action and make important reads that only veterans can see clearly.



This is Manning's mission. He's the perfect guy for this moment. Eli's got this.

So relax, have a cream soda. Say one more word and I swear I'll stab you in the neck with a pencil.

my only issue is that mdc1 : 11:47 am : link they continue to speak about this "grooming" his replacement thing. Question you need to ask is why hasn't this been going on? Simple answer, they are playing Eli no matter what and grooming does little as you have no playing time or evidence that it would be like a Favre/Rodgers experience.

RE: If Eli Big Blue '56 : 11:47 am : link

Quote: IS the problem this year will be a total shitshow and it will ultimately help the team get his replacement.



If he's not THE problem then the Giants should be competitive.



Sounds like a win-win.



My only comment on this will be it sounds like from a lot of the supportive posts that Eli needs things to be perfect to succeed. He needs a good OL, he needs Barkley (or a good running game), he needs quality receivers etc.



Maybe that's true of all QB's but I think this should be the goal, to get a QB who doesn't need EVERYTHING to be perfect for them to succeed.



Let's face it, he's old, so he'll need more to succeed now than he did in his prime, so whether he still has gas in the tank or not, he could be upgraded and that succession plan should be in motion.



Not perfect, just a reasonably good OL, especially up the middle where he’s been getting killed. That was always his strength; the ability to step up into the pocket. That opportunity has been lost for at least a half a decade, for the most part. In comment 14347301 pjcas18 said:Not perfect, just a reasonably good OL, especially up the middle where he’s been getting killed. That was always his strength; the ability to step up into the pocket. That opportunity has been lost for at least a half a decade, for the most part.

RE: This all can be summed up pretty easily. Go Terps : 11:47 am : link

Quote: People seem incapable of seeing things happening concurrently.



The team can concurrently rebuild while trying to field a roster that can compete next season.



The team can concurrently hang on to Eli while they search for his successor.



Instead, they only view it as mutually exclusive.



I don't think this is accurate. I think a fairer way to put it is that hanging on to Eli (and that's what it is now - hanging on) is not the best way for the team to compete. In comment 14347304 Britt in VA said:I don't think this is accurate. I think a fairer way to put it is that hanging on to Eli (and that's what it is now - hanging on) is not the best way for the team to compete.

It's.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:47 am : link



Quote: You of all people are going to call me delusional? That's funny.



So you didn't post that 53 players all taking up the same cap space is a viable model to win with good coaching?? funny?So you didn't post that 53 players all taking up the same cap space is a viable model to win with good coaching??

RE: . Greg from LI : 11:50 am : link

Quote: Did he forget how to play his position in under 2 calendar years



No, but you're also not addressing the fact that there has always been a high level of variance in Eli's performances throughout his career, probably more so than any other high level QB I can think of. He had two playoff runs for the ages, but he's also been awful at times even with good supporting casts. In comment 14347284 arcarsenal said:No, but you're also not addressing the fact that there has always been a high level of variance in Eli's performances throughout his career, probably more so than any other high level QB I can think of. He had two playoff runs for the ages, but he's also been awful at times even with good supporting casts.

RE: Britt Thegratefulhead : 11:50 am : link

Quote: we have very different views of Eli. I think I'm a reasonable person and think Eli made several throws in 2018 that were very difficult and impressive. He also made a lot of mind-blowingly bad plays. He's a very talented guy - he'll shine sometimes. What's changing as he ages is that he makes fewer really good plays and more bad ones. It's a matter of statistical distribution. I also think that the mental decline in his performance - reaction under pressure, field vision - is more stark than his physical decline.



Anyway, we will be arguing about this for a long time. Cheers. Very solid post. The last 3 sentences are exactly what I see. In comment 14347212 cosmicj said:Very solid post. The last 3 sentences are exactly what I see.

RE: It's.. Go Terps : 11:51 am : link

Quote: funny?







Quote:





You of all people are going to call me delusional? That's funny.







So you didn't post that 53 players all taking up the same cap space is a viable model to win with good coaching??



I did. It's an academic exercise to illustrate a point...rosters around the NFL are too top heavy when it comes to the salary cap, and that comes at the cost of quality depth and roster flexibility year to year. In a league where injuries are such a major determinant of wins and losses, it seems inefficient. It probably shouldn't come as a surprise that New England tends to have a more even cap disbursement across the roster than most or all other teams. They get this concept.



That has nothing to do with it being funny for you to call me delusional. I can't remember the last thing related to this team that you've been right on. In comment 14347313 FatMan in Charlotte said:I did. It's an academic exercise to illustrate a point...rosters around the NFL are too top heavy when it comes to the salary cap, and that comes at the cost of quality depth and roster flexibility year to year. In a league where injuries are such a major determinant of wins and losses, it seems inefficient. It probably shouldn't come as a surprise that New England tends to have a more even cap disbursement across the roster than most or all other teams. They get this concept.That has nothing to do with it being funny for you to call me delusional. I can't remember the last thing related to this team that you've been right on.

RE: RE: I thinking twosteps... bw in dc : 11:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 14346966 bw in dc said:





Quote:





has the overarching theme correct - the Giants, specifically Mara, want a fairytale ending for Eli. And come hell or high water, they are determined to give Eli every chance to get there.



Mara is dying to stand on that super bowl stage one more time and, ala Pat Bowlen, shout, “This one’s for Eli!”







I'm not sure why you would not want him to stand on that stage, but whatever. You seems to have your own priorities and you are certainly entitled to them.



It's a probability call. Sure, that would be great to hoist another trophy. But at 38, and with the rest of the holes the team has, that is highly unlikely. And a waste of cap dollars - in my view... In comment 14347017 Bill L said:It's a probability call. Sure, that would be great to hoist another trophy. But at 38, and with the rest of the holes the team has, that is highly unlikely. And a waste of cap dollars - in my view...

RE: dep Johnny5 : 11:53 am : link

Quote: You're making excuses for a player that is being paid like he can carry the offense.



If you listen to the narrative surrounding Eli, one of the most common phrases you hear is "Eli can still play if..." I agree, Eli can still play. If you put him on the 1989 49ers I'm sure he'd do a good job.



But he isn't on the '89 49ers. He's being paid like he's an elite player that can carry the offense, but he isn't elite and he can't carry the offense. If that's the case, the logical thing to do is to replace him with a younger and cheaper alternative. At least in that scenario the money recouped can be reinvested elsewhere into the roster.



There is no purely football reason to keep Eli here at that salary in 2019. It's about nostalgia and sentimentality. Shit I get it...I'm rooting for him to kick ass and finish with a bang. But if I remove my fandom it doesn't make sense at all, and IMO that's how a front office should operate.

I will always respect you as a football poster Terps, and I totally get the salary thing, however some of us rate his capability at this point higher than you do (and some others).



We can argue that point all day subjectively, however one thing posters that take your position seem to not be able to admit is the fact that it is impossible to fully and objectively rate what his actual rate of deterioration is based on how bad the OL is, and the fact that he has now changed offensive system 2x in the last 2 years. That stuff matters. And we have seen improved QB play behind improved blocking and 8+ games into the new system.



The fact is that you have his contemporaries at the same age and older playing at high levels. So what's the difference? Did Eli completely fall off of a cliff? Or do the things I mentioned above actually have a tangible (and negative) effect on his play and his offense.



Does anyone REALLY want Bridgewater/Foles/Tannehill/Fitzpatrick here as some stop gap QB? Especially if we have improved the OL even more, the system is taking hold and we actually start showing a good offense again with our possible HOF QB (even though he is close to the end of his career)? I certainly DO NOT. And those of us that bring up these points are all on the same page that we need to bring another QB into the fold for when he is gone.



Everyone acts like there is some easy formula to replacing your franchise QB. Well, there ain't. In comment 14347267 Go Terps said:I will always respect you as a football poster Terps, and I totally get the salary thing, however some of us rate his capability at this point higher than you do (and some others).We can argue that point all day subjectively, however one thing posters that take your position seem to not be able to admit is the fact that it is impossible to fully and objectively rate what his actual rate of deterioration is based on how bad the OL is, and the fact that he has now changed offensive system 2x in the last 2 years. That stuff matters. And we have seen improved QB play behind improved blocking and 8+ games into the new system.The fact is that you have his contemporaries at the same age and older playing at high levels. So what's the difference? Did Eli completely fall off of a cliff? Or do the things I mentioned above actually have a tangible (and negative) effect on his play and his offense.Does anyone REALLY want Bridgewater/Foles/Tannehill/Fitzpatrick here as some stop gap QB? Especially if we have improved the OL even more, the system is taking hold and we actually start showing a good offense again with our possible HOF QB (even though he is close to the end of his career)? I certainly DO NOT. And those of us that bring up these points are all on the same page that we need to bring another QB into the fold for when he is gone.Everyone acts like there is some easy formula to replacing your franchise QB. Well, there ain't.

RE: The worst thing the Mara's have ever done bw in dc : 11:54 am : link

Quote: was put Eli in a position where half the fanbase hates him and half the fan base pities him. They have done a lot of really bad football business in my lifetime but they way they ruined Eli's career after 2012 is #1 on the list and they have ruined it.



I don't think that portion - like me - hate Eli. I've never been an Eli fan - for a variety of reasons - but I hold Mara et al COMPLETELY responsible for this situation.



Eli just wants to continue to play football, and get paid. In comment 14347091 arniefez said:I don't think that portion - like me - hate Eli. I've never been an Eli fan - for a variety of reasons - but I hold Mara et al COMPLETELY responsible for this situation.Eli just wants to continue to play football, and get paid.

Most interesting thing for me is ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 11:55 am : link does Eli still feel safe in the pocket, or is he shell-shocked ala David Carr. I do agree, he still can make all the throws needed, and can move the ball. What we've seen recently, due in large part to the failure of his OL, is Eli not faring as well as he used to under pressure. We all have the 2011 Eli in our mind, but the recent few years, we've seen many more instances of Eli feeling pressure that isn't there and crumbling, or making hastier throws due to anticipating pressure.



I don't know if this is something that will magically come back with a revived OL, or if this is something that is actually mental with him. He's been accustomed to needing to get the ball out so quick in the last few years, that I'm curious as to his internal clock now, with a pocket that should hold up better.

RE: RE: dep eric2425ny : 11:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 14347267 Go Terps said:





Quote:





You're making excuses for a player that is being paid like he can carry the offense.



If you listen to the narrative surrounding Eli, one of the most common phrases you hear is "Eli can still play if..." I agree, Eli can still play. If you put him on the 1989 49ers I'm sure he'd do a good job.



But he isn't on the '89 49ers. He's being paid like he's an elite player that can carry the offense, but he isn't elite and he can't carry the offense. If that's the case, the logical thing to do is to replace him with a younger and cheaper alternative. At least in that scenario the money recouped can be reinvested elsewhere into the roster.



There is no purely football reason to keep Eli here at that salary in 2019. It's about nostalgia and sentimentality. Shit I get it...I'm rooting for him to kick ass and finish with a bang. But if I remove my fandom it doesn't make sense at all, and IMO that's how a front office should operate.





I will always respect you as a football poster Terps, and I totally get the salary thing, however some of us rate his capability at this point higher than you do (and some others).



We can argue that point all day subjectively, however one thing posters that take your position seem to not be able to admit is the fact that it is impossible to fully and objectively rate what his actual rate of deterioration is based on how bad the OL is, and the fact that he has now changed offensive system 2x in the last 2 years. That stuff matters. And we have seen improved QB play behind improved blocking and 8+ games into the new system.



The fact is that you have his contemporaries at the same age and older playing at high levels. So what's the difference? Did Eli completely fall off of a cliff? Or do the things I mentioned above actually have a tangible (and negative) effect on his play and his offense.



Does anyone REALLY want Bridgewater/Foles/Tannehill/Fitzpatrick here as some stop gap QB? Especially if we have improved the OL even more, the system is taking hold and we actually start showing a good offense again with our possible HOF QB (even though he is close to the end of his career)? I certainly DO NOT. And those of us that bring up these points are all on the same page that we need to bring another QB into the fold for when he is gone.



Everyone acts like there is some easy formula to replacing your franchise QB. Well, there ain't.



Good post Johnny, well said. In comment 14347335 Johnny5 said:Good post Johnny, well said.

Johnny5 Go Terps : 11:56 am : link Quote: Everyone acts like there is some easy formula to replacing your franchise QB. Well, there ain't.



You have to want to replace him first. I don't think the Giants are at all interested in that. You have to want to replace him first. I don't think the Giants are at all interested in that.

the most annoying thing about the endless debates on Eli Manning are the extremists who either insist (1) Eli shares no/very little of the responsibility for the team's poor play, or (2) all of the other issues are mostly moot because Eli is largely to blame.

Neither passes the smell test. Yet this conversation is largely dominated by those who try to shout down those in the middle.



Neither passes the smell test. Yet this conversation is largely dominated by those who try to shout down those in the middle.

Don't you guys get tired of this? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:57 am : link Every day, without fail, there is a thread on this topic. No one changes their opinion or gains a convert. The offseason, I know.

I actually think English Alaister : 11:58 am : link some of it is a mobility question. Eli cannot overcome a poor offensive line in the way an Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson can. Nor is he actually as consistently good a passer as Rodgers to be fair.



However, Rodgers is getting $30m, Wilson is going to get that and more. There's a lot worse things than paying Eli $23m in 2019, especially when you think that $6m of that is a sunk cost anyway.



What I do think and hope Eli can do is play very effectively behind a quality OL. I think he can step up and post a 100+ QBR season based on last year.



To be clear, I'd take the opportunity to draft a successor if it presented itself (and I think DG has been clear on that too) but for now I don't feel we're evaluating Eli on something that happened 7 years ago. We're evaluating him on a second half of the season where he looked like a 100 rated QB.







RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 11:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 14347284 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Did he forget how to play his position in under 2 calendar years







No, but you're also not addressing the fact that there has always been a high level of variance in Eli's performances throughout his career, probably more so than any other high level QB I can think of. He had two playoff runs for the ages, but he's also been awful at times even with good supporting casts.



Of course, Eli has always been enigmatic - I think that goes without saying.



But he was really good in 2015 - two years after he led the NFL in turnovers and looked terrible in the process. The 2013 team was an utter disaster and although 32 year old Eli Manning played his part - the state of the OL at that point was becoming truly pathetic.



We had Brandon Jacobs out of retirement not even wearing his #27 on that team... we had Peyton Hillis and Michael Cox getting meaningful carries. Brandon Myers was our TE and Louis Murphy was a starting WR.



It was a truly terrible offense. The talent around Eli was pitiful.



The Giants org failed Eli in a lot of ways and did a really poor job of sustaining his career/maximizing it. In comment 14347323 Greg from LI said:Of course, Eli has always been enigmatic - I think that goes without saying.But he was really good in 2015 - two years after he led the NFL in turnovers and looked terrible in the process. The 2013 team was an utter disaster and although 32 year old Eli Manning played his part - the state of the OL at that point was becoming truly pathetic.We had Brandon Jacobs out of retirement not even wearing his #27 on that team... we had Peyton Hillis and Michael Cox getting meaningful carries. Brandon Myers was our TE and Louis Murphy was a starting WR.It was a truly terrible offense. The talent around Eli was pitiful.The Giants org failed Eli in a lot of ways and did a really poor job of sustaining his career/maximizing it.

RE: the twostepgiants : 12:02 pm : link

Quote: most annoying thing about the endless debates on Eli Manning are the extremists who either insist (1) Eli shares no/very little of the responsibility for the team's poor play, or (2) all of the other issues are mostly moot because Eli is largely to blame.



Neither passes the smell test. Yet this conversation is largely dominated by those who try to shout down those in the middle.



Eric our GM is one of these 2 categories. In comment 14347340 Eric from BBI said:Eric our GM is one of these 2 categories.

arc Go Terps : 12:02 pm : link Quote: The Giants org failed Eli in a lot of ways and did a really poor job of sustaining his career/maximizing it.



I've been saying this for years. It really sucks. But the sad truth is there's no undoing it now, and Eli is a 38 year old QB at the end of several years of beatings. He isn't the same QB. I've been saying this for years. It really sucks. But the sad truth is there's no undoing it now, and Eli is a 38 year old QB at the end of several years of beatings. He isn't the same QB.

RE: I actually think Bill L : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: some of it is a mobility question. Eli cannot overcome a poor offensive line in the way an Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson can. Nor is he actually as consistently good a passer as Rodgers to be fair.



However, Rodgers is getting $30m, Wilson is going to get that and more. There's a lot worse things than paying Eli $23m in 2019, especially when you think that $6m of that is a sunk cost anyway.



What I do think and hope Eli can do is play very effectively behind a quality OL. I think he can step up and post a 100+ QBR season based on last year.



To be clear, I'd take the opportunity to draft a successor if it presented itself (and I think DG has been clear on that too) but for now I don't feel we're evaluating Eli on something that happened 7 years ago. We're evaluating him on a second half of the season where he looked like a 100 rated QB.







I think that in part his immobility is overstated. Much of it is exacerbated by having a porous line. He already has one of the fastest if not the fastest get off times in the league purely because he has to. With a better line, he wold have less need to be mobile and therefore we would not notice it as much. In comment 14347345 English Alaister said:I think that in part his immobility is overstated. Much of it is exacerbated by having a porous line. He already has one of the fastest if not the fastest get off times in the league purely because he has to. With a better line, he wold have less need to be mobile and therefore we would not notice it as much.

RE: Johnny5 Johnny5 : 12:03 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Everyone acts like there is some easy formula to replacing your franchise QB. Well, there ain't.







You have to want to replace him first. I don't think the Giants are at all interested in that.

That may be true to some degree with ownership, but we can only speculate. I'm pretty sure Gettleman knows he needs to have have a plan (or multiple plans) to replace him, and sooner rather than later. I mean you may or may not like him as a GM but he would not be where he is if he didn't. And I'm sure he doesn't want to get it wrong. We are in a precarious spot here. I totally get trying to win with your current franchise QB while rebuilding the team and also working diligently on finding his (valid) replacement. But it's a huge decision that we don't want to force. In comment 14347339 Go Terps said:That may be true to some degree with ownership, but we can only speculate. I'm pretty sure Gettleman knows he needs to have have a plan (or multiple plans) to replace him, and sooner rather than later. I mean you may or may not like him as a GM but he would not be where he is if he didn't. And I'm sure he doesn't want to get it wrong. We are in a precarious spot here. I totally get trying to win with your current franchise QB while rebuilding the team and also working diligently on finding his (valid) replacement. But it's a huge decision that we don't want to force.

it is such a strawman argument PaulBlakeTSU : 12:03 pm : link to say that those who believe in Eli are arguing that Eli can succeed if everything else is perfect, or if they had the late-80s SF 49ers roster.



That is horse shit. No one is saying that Eli needs everything to be perfect.



All most Eli supporters have stated is that he could still perform at a productive level if the offensive wasn't complete dog shit for nearly a decade.



There is an enormous difference between not having an impossibly bad offensive line for nearly a decade and needing everything to be perfect.



And that says nothing of how bad the defense has been for the better part of the last decade as well.

RE: arc Bill L : 12:05 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





The Giants org failed Eli in a lot of ways and did a really poor job of sustaining his career/maximizing it.







I've been saying this for years. It really sucks. But the sad truth is there's no undoing it now, and Eli is a 38 year old QB at the end of several years of beatings. He isn't the same QB.



I don't think many would disagree with you. My perspective is still that for this one year (and I would include for last year as well considering the quality of player we picked versus all others) he is the best available option. I want my newly drafted rookie starting from day 1 next year with Eli off the books. (The last part was to sate your salary obsession.) In comment 14347356 Go Terps said:I don't think many would disagree with you. My perspective is still that for this one year (and I would include for last year as well considering the quality of player we picked versus all others) he is the best available option. I want my newly drafted rookie starting from day 1 next year with Eli off the books. (The last part was to sate your salary obsession.)

RE: arc arcarsenal : 12:06 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





The Giants org failed Eli in a lot of ways and did a really poor job of sustaining his career/maximizing it.







I've been saying this for years. It really sucks. But the sad truth is there's no undoing it now, and Eli is a 38 year old QB at the end of several years of beatings. He isn't the same QB.



He's not - and my preferred route is to move on now. I don't want to see an extension or see this thing continue to be prolonged longer than it needs to.



I'm just tired of seeing him take all the heat for mistakes the organization made or get kicked out the door like some run of the mill JAG when it's not all his fault.



Hopefully the next guy is in the fold by the time we hit camp and we can move forward sooner than later. In comment 14347356 Go Terps said:He's not - and my preferred route is to move on now. I don't want to see an extension or see this thing continue to be prolonged longer than it needs to.I'm just tired of seeing him take all the heat for mistakes the organization made or get kicked out the door like some run of the mill JAG when it's not all his fault.Hopefully the next guy is in the fold by the time we hit camp and we can move forward sooner than later.

RE: the bw in dc : 12:09 pm : link

Quote: most annoying thing about the endless debates on Eli Manning are the extremists who either insist (1) Eli shares no/very little of the responsibility for the team's poor play, or (2) all of the other issues are mostly moot because Eli is largely to blame.



Neither passes the smell test. Yet this conversation is largely dominated by those who try to shout down those in the middle.



I wouldn't characterize it that way. Stripped down, this is really a very good debate about reason vs emotion.



And for the last 3-4 years, I this emotion has dominated decision making at Jints Central. And likely at the expense of getting better for the long term...



In comment 14347340 Eric from BBI said:I wouldn't characterize it that way. Stripped down, this is really a very good debate about reason vs emotion.And for the last 3-4 years, I this emotion has dominated decision making at Jints Central. And likely at the expense of getting better for the long term...

"No excuses" jogo1 : 12:12 pm : link This refrain is repeated year after year. But the offensive line is a great excuse, and has been since SB46. It's been truly abysmal.

Things rarely end as we want them to Go Terps : 12:15 pm : link Mara probably should have been the adult in the room and ended it after 2017. Had that happened we'd be talking about Darnold at QB (no way we take Barkley if Eli was off the roster) and loading up the roster around him this year and next. The planets aligned - 2nd overall pick in a great QB draft, new GM, new coach, new OC...that was the time to make the change. The only confounder was Eli - Mara should have known better.



Now we are plunged into quite a bit of uncertainty at QB this year and going forward.

RE: RE: the Bill L : 12:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14347340 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





most annoying thing about the endless debates on Eli Manning are the extremists who either insist (1) Eli shares no/very little of the responsibility for the team's poor play, or (2) all of the other issues are mostly moot because Eli is largely to blame.



Neither passes the smell test. Yet this conversation is largely dominated by those who try to shout down those in the middle.







I wouldn't characterize it that way. Stripped down, this is really a very good debate about reason vs emotion.



And for the last 3-4 years, I this emotion has dominated decision making at Jints Central. And likely at the expense of getting better for the long term...





With respect, I think that's a load of condescending bullshit. You might disagree with their reasoning but people have provided cogent arguments in support of retention. Likewise, there's a ton of arguments by some, including you I would surmise, that are largely fueled by reflexive and visceral despite. In comment 14347376 bw in dc said:With respect, I think that's a load of condescending bullshit. You might disagree with their reasoning but people have provided cogent arguments in support of retention. Likewise, there's a ton of arguments by some, including you I would surmise, that are largely fueled by reflexive and visceral despite.

RE: Johnny5 : 12:17 pm : link

Quote: This refrain is repeated year after year. But the offensive line is a great excuse, and has been since SB46. It's been truly abysmal.

Oh really? And what's the excuse of the running game sucking since SB46? What's the excuse of watching the #2 pick in the draft RB getting hit with 1st contact from the defense an average of literally 6 inches after receiving the handoff? That's not even a HALF of a step before contact. Do you have eyes? Are you going to argue that we actually had a solid OL? Really? In comment 14347383 jogo1 said:Oh really? And what's the excuse of the running game sucking since SB46? What's the excuse of watching the #2 pick in the draft RB getting hit with 1st contact from the defense an average of literally 6 inches after receiving the handoff? That's not even a HALF of a step before contact. Do you have eyes? Are you going to argue that we actually had a solid OL?

RE: Things rarely end as we want them to Bill L : 12:17 pm : link

Quote: Mara probably should have been the adult in the room and ended it after 2017. Had that happened we'd be talking about Darnold at QB (no way we take Barkley if Eli was off the roster) and loading up the roster around him this year and next. The planets aligned - 2nd overall pick in a great QB draft, new GM, new coach, new OC...that was the time to make the change. The only confounder was Eli - Mara should have known better.



Now we are plunged into quite a bit of uncertainty at QB this year and going forward.



See...so it really did work out for the best. We got the best player and made the best choice, apparently all because of unfounded attachment to Eli. Maybe the attachment is bad but, omg we were so freaking lucky to have it. In comment 14347393 Go Terps said:See...so it really did work out for the best. We got the best player and made the best choice, apparently all because of unfounded attachment to Eli. Maybe the attachment is bad but, omg we were so freaking lucky to have it.

RE: RE: jogo1 : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14347383 jogo1 said:





Quote:





This refrain is repeated year after year. But the offensive line is a great excuse, and has been since SB46. It's been truly abysmal.





Oh really? And what's the excuse of the running game sucking since SB46? What's the excuse of watching the #2 pick in the draft RB getting hit with 1st contact from the defense an average of literally 6 inches after receiving the handoff? That's not even a HALF of a step before contact. Do you have eyes? Are you going to argue that we actually had a solid OL? Really?



If I wasn't clear, I'm saying it IS a legitimate excuse. We're in agreement. In comment 14347395 Johnny5 said:If I wasn't clear, I'm saying it IS a legitimate excuse. We're in agreement.

RE: RE: arc twostepgiants : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14347356 Go Terps said:





Quote:









Quote:





The Giants org failed Eli in a lot of ways and did a really poor job of sustaining his career/maximizing it.







I've been saying this for years. It really sucks. But the sad truth is there's no undoing it now, and Eli is a 38 year old QB at the end of several years of beatings. He isn't the same QB.







I don't think many would disagree with you. My perspective is still that for this one year (and I would include for last year as well considering the quality of player we picked versus all others) he is the best available option. I want my newly drafted rookie starting from day 1 next year with Eli off the books. (The last part was to sate your salary obsession.)



No rookie starts from "day one". They will at least have a veteran QB presence on the roster.



As recent examples, the Jets signed both Bridewater (15 mil) and McCown (10 mil), the Bills signed McCarron (10 mil), the Cards signed Bradford (15 mil) and the Browns traded a 3rd for Tyrod Taylor. The Bears signed Glennon for 3 yrs 45 mil, the Chiefs kept Alex Smith, the Eagles had kept Bradford and only traded him a week before season when they knew what they had in Wentz, the Rams resigned Keenum on a 1 year tender.



Which means the Giants will either waste valuable time & dollars pursuing a vet QB next offseason or use this once again as a reason to bring back Eli to "mentor". In comment 14347364 Bill L said:No rookie starts from "day one". They will at least have a veteran QB presence on the roster.As recent examples, the Jets signed both Bridewater (15 mil) and McCown (10 mil), the Bills signed McCarron (10 mil), the Cards signed Bradford (15 mil) and the Browns traded a 3rd for Tyrod Taylor. The Bears signed Glennon for 3 yrs 45 mil, the Chiefs kept Alex Smith, the Eagles had kept Bradford and only traded him a week before season when they knew what they had in Wentz, the Rams resigned Keenum on a 1 year tender.Which means the Giants will either waste valuable time & dollars pursuing a vet QB next offseason or use this once again as a reason to bring back Eli to "mentor".

RE: RE: dep026 : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14347383 jogo1 said:





Quote:





This refrain is repeated year after year. But the offensive line is a great excuse, and has been since SB46. It's been truly abysmal.





Oh really? And what's the excuse of the running game sucking since SB46? What's the excuse of watching the #2 pick in the draft RB getting hit with 1st contact from the defense an average of literally 6 inches after receiving the handoff? That's not even a HALF of a step before contact. Do you have eyes? Are you going to argue that we actually had a solid OL? Really?



I think he is agreeing with you...lol In comment 14347395 Johnny5 said:I think he is agreeing with you...lol

Finally! VinegarPeppers : 12:21 pm : link Finally a Giants fan with the courage to wear the stupidity as a facial tattoo.



Just think of the opportunities to win we would have had we gotten a running QB. Think of all the incredibility great OL men unfairly accused of sucking like a turnstile in a vacuum and run out of town because Eli couldn't take off and go break his leg or blow out his knee like the running QBs over the last 10 years have.



Lets trade our entire draft to get a 5'10 QB who's strongest feature is his ability to take off and run for 65 yards. At least he will provide excitement while the defense gives up 35 points per game because we have zero pass rush.



Honestly I am more frustrated by the haters than by Eli's bad performances behind horrible OLs with some of the leading PASS DROPPERS, Route Blowers and Tipped Ballers in the NFL.

RE: RE: Things rarely end as we want them to Go Terps : 12:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14347393 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Mara probably should have been the adult in the room and ended it after 2017. Had that happened we'd be talking about Darnold at QB (no way we take Barkley if Eli was off the roster) and loading up the roster around him this year and next. The planets aligned - 2nd overall pick in a great QB draft, new GM, new coach, new OC...that was the time to make the change. The only confounder was Eli - Mara should have known better.



Now we are plunged into quite a bit of uncertainty at QB this year and going forward.







See...so it really did work out for the best. We got the best player and made the best choice, apparently all because of unfounded attachment to Eli. Maybe the attachment is bad but, omg we were so freaking lucky to have it.



I don't agree. In comment 14347399 Bill L said:I don't agree.

RE: RE: RE: arc Bill L : 12:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14347364 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 14347356 Go Terps said:





Quote:









Quote:





The Giants org failed Eli in a lot of ways and did a really poor job of sustaining his career/maximizing it.







I've been saying this for years. It really sucks. But the sad truth is there's no undoing it now, and Eli is a 38 year old QB at the end of several years of beatings. He isn't the same QB.







I don't think many would disagree with you. My perspective is still that for this one year (and I would include for last year as well considering the quality of player we picked versus all others) he is the best available option. I want my newly drafted rookie starting from day 1 next year with Eli off the books. (The last part was to sate your salary obsession.)







No rookie starts from "day one". They will at least have a veteran QB presence on the roster.



As recent examples, the Jets signed both Bridewater (15 mil) and McCown (10 mil), the Bills signed McCarron (10 mil), the Cards signed Bradford (15 mil) and the Browns traded a 3rd for Tyrod Taylor. The Bears signed Glennon for 3 yrs 45 mil, the Chiefs kept Alex Smith, the Eagles had kept Bradford and only traded him a week before season when they knew what they had in Wentz, the Rams resigned Keenum on a 1 year tender.



Which means the Giants will either waste valuable time & dollars pursuing a vet QB next offseason or use this once again as a reason to bring back Eli to "mentor".



okay, let's say day 2. We had 4 rookie QB's this year who didn't really get mentored and got tons of game experience. I'm sure if you go back through time you can find others. Plus we have Tanney. We dpon't need Eli next year andgiven the state of the contract, it would be foolish to have him. In comment 14347401 twostepgiants said:okay, let's say day 2. We had 4 rookie QB's this year who didn't really get mentored and got tons of game experience. I'm sure if you go back through time you can find others. Plus we have Tanney. We dpon't need Eli next year andgiven the state of the contract, it would be foolish to have him.

FWIW, he still has an arm but he has lost his feet. V.I.G. : 12:22 pm : link



All his "gunslinger" mistakes historically were when he had one of forced / rushed / lazy footwork. He was never mobile but he had light feet and AWESOME pocket fluidity.



HE HAS LOST HIS FEET - he has lost that pocket fluidity.



Look back at one of my favorite Eli games. He was so eff-ing tough. His protection was breaking down ALL game against a great D. But watch his feet, constantly hopping, bouncing, giving the play that extra 1-2 secs. for example 3:30, 8:30, 9:40, 9:58...



No one can honestly say that those are the feet you've seen the last two years. So yes the line was bad, but he needs an all pro line at this stage for his heavy feet.



This was jerry's biggest failing. Poor scouting on the lineman he did draft, ignoring it in FA, not being honest about his picks, and instead giving him all these skill position toys.



So one thing that Gettlemen said, I agree with. All of these moves aren't in a vacuum. I just disagree with his conclusion. This line will never be at the level in the short term where we can be truly competitive with 2019 Eli.

Eli was always best when he could set his feet. This might sound like stating the obvious but it mattered more for him versus other franchise guys. He never had that rodgers/mahomes on the move type accuracy (to negate a pass rush). He never had the Brady tight window short accuracy (to negate a pass rush). He relied on pocket fluidity.

All his "gunslinger" mistakes historically were when he had one of forced / rushed / lazy footwork. He was never mobile but he had light feet and AWESOME pocket fluidity.

HE HAS LOST HIS FEET - he has lost that pocket fluidity.

Look back at one of my favorite Eli games. He was so eff-ing tough. His protection was breaking down ALL game against a great D. But watch his feet, constantly hopping, bouncing, giving the play that extra 1-2 secs. for example 3:30, 8:30, 9:40, 9:58...

No one can honestly say that those are the feet you've seen the last two years. So yes the line was bad, but he needs an all pro line at this stage for his heavy feet.

This was jerry's biggest failing. Poor scouting on the lineman he did draft, ignoring it in FA, not being honest about his picks, and instead giving him all these skill position toys.

So one thing that Gettlemen said, I agree with. All of these moves aren't in a vacuum. I just disagree with his conclusion. This line will never be at the level in the short term where we can be truly competitive with 2019 Eli.

RE: RE: RE: Things rarely end as we want them to Bill L : 12:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14347399 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 14347393 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Mara probably should have been the adult in the room and ended it after 2017. Had that happened we'd be talking about Darnold at QB (no way we take Barkley if Eli was off the roster) and loading up the roster around him this year and next. The planets aligned - 2nd overall pick in a great QB draft, new GM, new coach, new OC...that was the time to make the change. The only confounder was Eli - Mara should have known better.



Now we are plunged into quite a bit of uncertainty at QB this year and going forward.







See...so it really did work out for the best. We got the best player and made the best choice, apparently all because of unfounded attachment to Eli. Maybe the attachment is bad but, omg we were so freaking lucky to have it.







I don't agree.



Quote: Eli was always best when he could set his feet. This might sound like stating the obvious but it mattered more for him versus other franchise guys. He never had that rodgers/mahomes on the move type accuracy (to negate a pass rush). He never had the Brady tight window short accuracy (to negate a pass rush). He relied on pocket fluidity.



All his "gunslinger" mistakes historically were when he had one of forced / rushed / lazy footwork. He was never mobile but he had light feet and AWESOME pocket fluidity.



HE HAS LOST HIS FEET - he has lost that pocket fluidity.



Look back at one of my favorite Eli games. He was so eff-ing tough. His protection was breaking down ALL game against a great D. But watch his feet, constantly hopping, bouncing, giving the play that extra 1-2 secs. for example 3:30, 8:30, 9:40, 9:58...



No one can honestly say that those are the feet you've seen the last two years. So yes the line was bad, but he needs an all pro line at this stage for his heavy feet.



This was jerry's biggest failing. Poor scouting on the lineman he did draft, ignoring it in FA, not being honest about his picks, and instead giving him all these skill position toys.



So one thing that Gettlemen said, I agree with. All of these moves aren't in a vacuum. I just disagree with his conclusion. This line will never be at the level in the short term where we can be truly competitive with 2019 Eli. SF NFC title game - 3:30, 8:30, 9:40, 9:58... - ( New Window )



You can thank McAdoo for that. He changed his footwork. In comment 14347419 V.I.G. said:You can thank McAdoo for that. He changed his footwork.

... christian : 12:27 pm : link There are a few variables that seemingly get dodged in this conversation:



- As he is and will be (say over 2 years), is Manning good enough, all things equal to win a championship?

- With the current trajectory of the roster (say this and next year), will this be a roster that can compliment current Manning in such away to win a championship?

- With the current trajectory of the roster, is QB one of the positions where an upgrade in performance could get the Giants closer to championship level?



What I see frankly is management and a lot of fans trying to construct a story around Manning that gets the team north of the dumpster.



As I fan, I don't care much about Manning retiring on a marginally better team for his legacy. All I care about is getting on a championship-level path ASAP.



Manning might not be as bad as his performance has indicated and much of it is not his fault. But is he the guy to build the next champion around?

Quote: his problem of getting to the QB, covering WRs, and running the ball has been holding us back for years.



The rot is not Eli his teammates actually speak highly of him. Just as they have about Odell. The problem on this team was evaluating talent. Drafting players that were not deserving of their draft position. Trying to fix an OL where your RG, C and LT were basically useless, injured or both. The rot that occurred started on the OL and DL's. Go back a watch Tom Coughlin's 1st press conference, I could not wait for pre-season that year. You knew we were going to get it right. You build the OL and DL then you get your QB. Right now we are close to doing that. the OL is almost done now we focus on the DL then the QB of the future. The game is won in the trenches. The QB gets paid gets the glory but the trenches win championships. In comment 14346894 dep026 said:The rot is not Eli his teammates actually speak highly of him. Just as they have about Odell. The problem on this team was evaluating talent. Drafting players that were not deserving of their draft position. Trying to fix an OL where your RG, C and LT were basically useless, injured or both. The rot that occurred started on the OL and DL's. Go back a watch Tom Coughlin's 1st press conference, I could not wait for pre-season that year. You knew we were going to get it right. You build the OL and DL then you get your QB. Right now we are close to doing that. the OL is almost done now we focus on the DL then the QB of the future. The game is won in the trenches. The QB gets paid gets the glory but the trenches win championships.

Quote:



With respect, I think that's a load of condescending bullshit. You might disagree with their reasoning but people have provided cogent arguments in support of retention. Likewise, there's a ton of arguments by some, including you I would surmise, that are largely fueled by reflexive and visceral despite.



This is where I think twosteps nailed it in his post. If you take Eli's name out of the mix, and replace it with Player X, and describe Eli's circumstances, I think it's very hard to say it's worth the stretch to keep Player X.



On the other hand, if Player X is Brady, and his situation is described in great detail, it's a reasonable position to conclude that he's worth keeping. To a lesser degree, Brees, too.



In comment 14347394 Bill L said:This is where I think twosteps nailed it in his post. If you take Eli's name out of the mix, and replace it with Player X, and describe Eli's circumstances, I think it's very hard to say it's worth the stretch to keep Player X.On the other hand, if Player X is Brady, and his situation is described in great detail, it's a reasonable position to conclude that he's worth keeping. To a lesser degree, Brees, too.

Quote: In comment 14347395 Johnny5 said:





Quote:





In comment 14347383 jogo1 said:





Quote:





This refrain is repeated year after year. But the offensive line is a great excuse, and has been since SB46. It's been truly abysmal.





Oh really? And what's the excuse of the running game sucking since SB46? What's the excuse of watching the #2 pick in the draft RB getting hit with 1st contact from the defense an average of literally 6 inches after receiving the handoff? That's not even a HALF of a step before contact. Do you have eyes? Are you going to argue that we actually had a solid OL? Really?







If I wasn't clear, I'm saying it IS a legitimate excuse. We're in agreement.

Ah... yes, I see that now. So Sorry! Carry on then... lol In comment 14347400 jogo1 said:Ah... yes, I see that now. So Sorry! Carry on then... lol

Quote: There are a few variables that seemingly get dodged in this conversation:



- As he is and will be (say over 2 years), is Manning good enough, all things equal to win a championship?

- With the current trajectory of the roster (say this and next year), will this be a roster that can compliment current Manning in such away to win a championship?

- With the current trajectory of the roster, is QB one of the positions where an upgrade in performance could get the Giants closer to championship level?



What I see frankly is management and a lot of fans trying to construct a story around Manning that gets the team north of the dumpster.



As I fan, I don't care much about Manning retiring on a marginally better team for his legacy. All I care about is getting on a championship-level path ASAP.



Manning might not be as bad as his performance has indicated and much of it is not his fault. But is he the guy to build the next champion around?



Crucial question, and a difficult one to answer in the affirmative for anyone that supports the current decision making regarding the QB position. In comment 14347436 christian said:Crucial question, and a difficult one to answer in the affirmative for anyone that supports the current decision making regarding the QB position.

Quote: There are a few variables that seemingly get dodged in this conversation:



- As he is and will be (say over 2 years), is Manning good enough, all things equal to win a championship?

- With the current trajectory of the roster (say this and next year), will this be a roster that can compliment current Manning in such away to win a championship?

- With the current trajectory of the roster, is QB one of the positions where an upgrade in performance could get the Giants closer to championship level?



What I see frankly is management and a lot of fans trying to construct a story around Manning that gets the team north of the dumpster.



As I fan, I don't care much about Manning retiring on a marginally better team for his legacy. All I care about is getting on a championship-level path ASAP.



Manning might not be as bad as his performance has indicated and much of it is not his fault. But is he the guy to build the next champion around?



Not to this level of detail, but this is a question I always ask in these debates to the Eli Army.



And I'm fairly certain the most common answer is crickets.



And that makes sense because a legitimate case for Eli to lead a team in the SB is almost impossible to make.



In comment 14347436 christian said:Not to this level of detail, but this is a question I always ask in these debates to the Eli Army.And I'm fairly certain the most common answer is crickets.And that makes sense because a legitimate case for Eli to lead a team in the SB is almost impossible to make.

Quote: In comment 14347436 christian said:





Quote:





There are a few variables that seemingly get dodged in this conversation:



- As he is and will be (say over 2 years), is Manning good enough, all things equal to win a championship?

- With the current trajectory of the roster (say this and next year), will this be a roster that can compliment current Manning in such away to win a championship?

- With the current trajectory of the roster, is QB one of the positions where an upgrade in performance could get the Giants closer to championship level?



What I see frankly is management and a lot of fans trying to construct a story around Manning that gets the team north of the dumpster.



As I fan, I don't care much about Manning retiring on a marginally better team for his legacy. All I care about is getting on a championship-level path ASAP.



Manning might not be as bad as his performance has indicated and much of it is not his fault. But is he the guy to build the next champion around?







Crucial question, and a difficult one to answer in the affirmative for anyone that supports the current decision making regarding the QB position.



This is what I was talking about doing concurrently.



Why can't Manning be the placeholder while the roster is built up around him, making the situation for a rookie that much better when he is plugged in? In comment 14347452 Go Terps said:This is what I was talking about doing concurrently.Why can't Manning be the placeholder while the roster is built up around him, making the situation for a rookie that much better when he is plugged in?

I actually think English Alaister : 12:36 pm : link the Houston Texans game was the best game Eli has played since the last superbowl. I thought he was incredible under constant duress from Watt and co.

Quote: In comment 14347419 V.I.G. said:





Quote:





But watch his feet, constantly hopping, bouncing, giving the play that extra 1-2 secs. for example 3:30, 8:30, 9:40, 9:58...



- ( New Window )







You can thank McAdoo for that. He changed his footwork.



STAHHHHP. McAdoo didn't tell him that once he takes his dropback to not evade the rush. C'mon dude. In comment 14347434 Britt in VA said:STAHHHHP. McAdoo didn't tell him that once he takes his dropback to not evade the rush. C'mon dude.

Quote: to say that those who believe in Eli are arguing that Eli can succeed if everything else is perfect, or if they had the late-80s SF 49ers roster.



That is horse shit. No one is saying that Eli needs everything to be perfect.



All most Eli supporters have stated is that he could still perform at a productive level if the offensive wasn't complete dog shit for nearly a decade.



There is an enormous difference between not having an impossibly bad offensive line for nearly a decade and needing everything to be perfect.



And that says nothing of how bad the defense has been for the better part of the last decade as well.



It's not really a strawman if you read this site and have heard fan comments over the years.



And again, I'm not saying this myself, I do think the Giants can probably win some games with Eli, I also think they can probably win games though with a lot of QB's though.





Anyway, I have read fans and talking heads say the OL stinks, Eli has no time. So I think we all agree Eli needs a better OL.



Then what can he live without? what doesn't need to be perfect? running game? WR's? coaching?



Giants leading rushers before Barkley since the last SB (in order)



Bradshaw (1015)

Andre Brown (492)

Andre Williams (721)

Rashad Jennings (863)

Rashad Jennings (593)

Orleans Darkwa (751)



I've read multiple fans complaints about that group (and rightly so) as Eli struggled over the years.



receivers? After Beckham, and to a lesser extent Shepard no wide receiver on the Giants did anything acceptable, even Ruben Randle or especially Ruben Randle.



So now in 2018 running game solved, Barkley is the real deal.



quality receivers should not have been an issue with Beckham, Shepard, Engram.



You have a running game, wide receivers, but your OL stinks and now that's the reason for the offensive struggles.



It's the OL or coaching. until Beckham was injured.



I have read all of that on here, no one is creating a straw man. read the threads it's all there.



At some point you need to look around the league and realize no QB really has a quality OL, good running game, good receiving options, good defense and good coaching.



no team has that.



So what can Eli thrive without? Because all those variables are not going to be fixed in one off-season.

In comment 14347360 PaulBlakeTSU said:It's not really a strawman if you read this site and have heard fan comments over the years.And again, I'm not saying this myself, I do think the Giants can probably win some games with Eli, I also think they can probably win games though with a lot of QB's though.Anyway, I have read fans and talking heads say the OL stinks, Eli has no time. So I think we all agree Eli needs a better OL.Then what can he live without? what doesn't need to be perfect? running game? WR's? coaching?Giants leading rushers before Barkley since the last SB (in order)Bradshaw (1015)Andre Brown (492)Andre Williams (721)Rashad Jennings (863)Rashad Jennings (593)Orleans Darkwa (751)I've read multiple fans complaints about that group (and rightly so) as Eli struggled over the years.receivers? After Beckham, and to a lesser extent Shepard no wide receiver on the Giants did anything acceptable, even Ruben Randle or especially Ruben Randle.So now in 2018 running game solved, Barkley is the real deal.quality receivers should not have been an issue with Beckham, Shepard, Engram.You have a running game, wide receivers, but your OL stinks and now that's the reason for the offensive struggles.It's the OL or coaching. until Beckham was injured.I have read all of that on here, no one is creating a straw man. read the threads it's all there.At some point you need to look around the league and realize no QB really has a quality OL, good running game, good receiving options, good defense and good coaching.no team has that.So what can Eli thrive without? Because all those variables are not going to be fixed in one off-season.

. arcarsenal : 12:39 pm : link I don't think we're trying to build anything around Eli specifically as much as I think the Giants are trying to build more favorable conditions for a QB in general - Eli or a rookie.



The line needed to be fixed regardless. The defense needs a lot of work regardless. We need an edge rusher regardless.



Obviously if Eli gets a 2 year extension, I'll look at it differently.



But I think they really want to have someone else in here this year and get that guy into games as soon as it looks like the season is taking a downturn. That's what I got from Gettleman yesterday - I don't think he was FOS on that part. They know they need a QB. They aren't trying to make this a long-term plan with Eli - or at least that's not my perception.

Quote: Eli was always best when he could set his feet. This might sound like stating the obvious but it mattered more for him versus other franchise guys. He never had that rodgers/mahomes on the move type accuracy (to negate a pass rush). He never had the Brady tight window short accuracy (to negate a pass rush). He relied on pocket fluidity.



All his "gunslinger" mistakes historically were when he had one of forced / rushed / lazy footwork. He was never mobile but he had light feet and AWESOME pocket fluidity.



HE HAS LOST HIS FEET - he has lost that pocket fluidity.



Look back at one of my favorite Eli games. He was so eff-ing tough. His protection was breaking down ALL game against a great D. But watch his feet, constantly hopping, bouncing, giving the play that extra 1-2 secs. for example 3:30, 8:30, 9:40, 9:58...



No one can honestly say that those are the feet you've seen the last two years. So yes the line was bad, but he needs an all pro line at this stage for his heavy feet.



This was jerry's biggest failing. Poor scouting on the lineman he did draft, ignoring it in FA, not being honest about his picks, and instead giving him all these skill position toys.



So one thing that Gettlemen said, I agree with. All of these moves aren't in a vacuum. I just disagree with his conclusion. This line will never be at the level in the short term where we can be truly competitive with 2019 Eli. SF NFC title game - 3:30, 8:30, 9:40, 9:58... - ( New Window ) I have made this post before, linking the same game. Solid points. In comment 14347419 V.I.G. said:I have made this post before, linking the same game. Solid points.

Football is a team darren in pdx : 12:42 pm : link sport. The problem is that the team has been collectively bad. You can have a poor player on a good team and still win. You can’t have a team of poor players and still win.

Quote:

At some point you need to look around the league and realize no QB really has a quality OL, good running game, good receiving options, good defense and good coaching.



no team has that.



.



I would argue that the Steelers had all that except maybe coaching. In comment 14347464 pjcas18 said:I would argue that the Steelers had all that except maybe coaching.

Quote: In comment 14347452 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 14347436 christian said:





Quote:





There are a few variables that seemingly get dodged in this conversation:



- As he is and will be (say over 2 years), is Manning good enough, all things equal to win a championship?

- With the current trajectory of the roster (say this and next year), will this be a roster that can compliment current Manning in such away to win a championship?

- With the current trajectory of the roster, is QB one of the positions where an upgrade in performance could get the Giants closer to championship level?



What I see frankly is management and a lot of fans trying to construct a story around Manning that gets the team north of the dumpster.



As I fan, I don't care much about Manning retiring on a marginally better team for his legacy. All I care about is getting on a championship-level path ASAP.



Manning might not be as bad as his performance has indicated and much of it is not his fault. But is he the guy to build the next champion around?







Crucial question, and a difficult one to answer in the affirmative for anyone that supports the current decision making regarding the QB position.







This is what I was talking about doing concurrently.



Why can't Manning be the placeholder while the roster is built up around him, making the situation for a rookie that much better when he is plugged in?



The resources being used to keep him as a placeholder can be much better allocated to improving the team so that it can be better for the future QB.. Either he could've taken a pay cut to be in line with his performance or we could've had another player take his place and pay them placeholder salary.. In comment 14347455 Britt in VA said:The resources being used to keep him as a placeholder can be much better allocated to improving the team so that it can be better for the future QB.. Either he could've taken a pay cut to be in line with his performance or we could've had another player take his place and pay them placeholder salary..

Quote: I don't think we're trying to build anything around Eli specifically as much as I think the Giants are trying to build more favorable conditions for a QB in general - Eli or a rookie.



The line needed to be fixed regardless. The defense needs a lot of work regardless. We need an edge rusher regardless.



Obviously if Eli gets a 2 year extension, I'll look at it differently.



But I think they really want to have someone else in here this year and get that guy into games as soon as it looks like the season is taking a downturn. That's what I got from Gettleman yesterday - I don't think he was FOS on that part. They know they need a QB. They aren't trying to make this a long-term plan with Eli - or at least that's not my perception.



and that's the part that pissed me off. in 2019 he says would be a clown not to address QB. but in 2018 after all his film review, Eli is his guy. Analytics be damned. In comment 14347466 arcarsenal said:and that's the part that pissed me off. in 2019 he says would be a clown not to address QB. but in 2018 after all his film review, Eli is his guy. Analytics be damned.

arc... bw in dc : 12:44 pm : link So what Gettleman is saying is this is really a marketing plan by keeping Eli.



The team may be decent and the product will still look like an NFL team with Eli.



However, going with a rookie or Rosen/Lauletta or another acquisition for trade (Driskel-type) will likely lead to a product less appealing on the field.



And I don't think they want to offer their customer a product like that. So they are hedging with Eli.

One more thing I forgot to add The 12th Man : 12:44 pm : link I remember people saying it was time for Simms to go that we need to play his replacement and move on. People could not wait to get him out of NY, they all knew better that the new guy would be more mobile and a better fit. How did the next 10 years turn out. Stop wishing for something until you know who the replacement is. I was always told don't quit a job until you have a new one. Don't break up with a girlfriend until you are ready for the next one. I would agree with the same thing about your QB. Don't get rid of what you have until you have his actual replacement. As of now we do not have one. Barkley was the right choice last year his play proved it. If you put a young QB behind that OL we had the 1st half of last ear would have been a disaster. Not one person who wants Eli gone, or wanted a QB drafted last year will admit that. There would have been no growth for a new QB behind that line. The new QB will be here soon. It just better be someone in the mold of Simms and Eli and not Dave Brown, Mike Cherry, or Kent Graham. Just remember the only QB's who have taken us to the Super Bowl including Kerry Collins are all pocket passers and not the mobile running extending plays QB's. So tired of this BS argument that occurs here every day. The 4 Lombardi's sitting in our trophy case tells me everything I need to know about what your QB should look like.

Eli is currently the 14th highest paid QB & 16 guys make $20m+ AAV Eric on Li : 12:46 pm : link is the expectation really that half of the league is definitively getting "franchise QB" production for $20m?



Rodgers ($33m) and Ryan ($30m) make significantly more. Extremely mediocre recently available options like Cousins ($28m), Grappolo ($27m), Alex Smith ($23.5m), Flacco ($22m) and Foles ($22m) make more. Brady ($15m) should be in the top 3 but we all know NE games the system.



The lack of understanding of what even semi-competent (NON-franchise QB) costs regardless of how anyone rates Eli specifically is mind boggling. The only alternatives to Eli that save money lead to the tired Saquon vs. Darnold argument or the short sighted delusions of "fitzmagic". It's also why the way forward that makes the most sense is drafting someone in the first round and getting 5 years of relatively cheap control.

Always cracks me up when stats are pigeon picked USAF NYG Fan : 12:48 pm : link to prove a point. Eli had a really bad year in 2013. Interceptions were crazy high. That's why the Eli haters always include 2013 when they pull stats. I'd like someone to make the same comparison from 2014 and beyond. How did Eli compare from 2014 to present using the same metric. How about the last 2 or 3 years even instead of always going back and including the 2013 season just to prove your point. Alternatively, why leave out the many years before 2013? Maybe I will run some numbers in the near future of actual stats that are not biased towards supporting an opinionated argument.



Eli is neither "The" problem or "The" solution moving forward. If you think Eli can carry this team to the playoffs like he did in 2011 (yes he did do that), you are wrong. He's not that guy anymore. He could be the guy that's good enough to win it with a good team around like big brother did for the Broncos but .... this team is no where near good enough to do that. Alternatively, none of the rookie QBs last year, this year, or next year can carry this team into the playoffs. Tom Brady, Drew Bress, Russell Wilson, etc couldn't carry this team to the playoffs either.



Bottom line, no player could get this team to the Super Bowl. We can re-evaluate again before the season starts (after the draft, FA, trades, etc). Let the Giants build around the QB REGARDLESS of who is at the position until they get the QB of the future. Don't waste precious picks (high picks) on a damn maybe. Want to give a QB the best possible situation to grow, learn, and succeed? Give him an OL that can protect him. Give him a running game. Give him a defense that can hold a damn lead at the end of a game. A defense that can get the ball back in his hands as quick as possible. Hell, just give the man a fighting chance because the current team can't do that. Throwing a rookie back there now is like tying one of his hands behind his back!





Quote: So what Gettleman is saying is this is really a marketing plan by keeping Eli.



The team may be decent and the product will still look like an NFL team with Eli.



However, going with a rookie or Rosen/Lauletta or another acquisition for trade (Driskel-type) will likely lead to a product less appealing on the field.



And I don't think they want to offer their customer a product like that. So they are hedging with Eli.



No, I think they are trying to win games. It's not about marketing.



What has Kyle Lauletta done to deserve this job? Everyone is all bent out of shape over Eli getting his job "handed to him" based on his namesake, and then in the next breath,, they suggest Lauletta being given the job on zero merit.



Lauletta's claim to fame so far is a run in with the cops.



Driskel is a waste of assets. I don't know why you're so hung up on this guy. No reason to make a trade for him.



We have no idea if Rosen is actually available, what the ask is, or what the Giants would be willing to pay for him.



You're talking about this like Rosen is just sitting there and all you need to do is put a 3rd rd pick in a vending machine and wallah - we have a QB!



It's not about appeal. For better or worse, they want to win games this year and think they can improve the team in the interim.



I'd prefer to swing a deal for Rosen if the option is there - but I have no idea if the option is there. Do you? Does anyone? All we're doing is guessing. In comment 14347477 bw in dc said:No, I think they are trying to win games. It's not about marketing.What has Kyle Lauletta done to deserve this job? Everyone is all bent out of shape over Eli getting his job "handed to him" based on his namesake, and then in the next breath,, they suggest Lauletta being given the job on zero merit.Lauletta's claim to fame so far is a run in with the cops.Driskel is a waste of assets. I don't know why you're so hung up on this guy. No reason to make a trade for him.We have no idea if Rosen is actually available, what the ask is, or what the Giants would be willing to pay for him.You're talking about this like Rosen is just sitting there and all you need to do is put a 3rd rd pick in a vending machine and wallah - we have a QB!It's not about appeal. For better or worse, they want to win games this year and think they can improve the team in the interim.I'd prefer to swing a deal for Rosen if the option is there - but I have no idea if the option is there. Do you? Does anyone? All we're doing is guessing.

Quote: In comment 14347464 pjcas18 said:





Quote:







At some point you need to look around the league and realize no QB really has a quality OL, good running game, good receiving options, good defense and good coaching.



no team has that.



.







I would argue that the Steelers had all that except maybe coaching.



If the Steelers had that then maybe it helps explain their 12 win per season (roughly) average and not less than 8 wins in a season since 2003.



You know the Giants won't improve all those areas probably in what's left of Eli's career. And that was my point about fans saying Eli needs the other facets to be perfect. If you disagree fine, it is an opinion, what doesn't he need resolved to succeed?



And I've read many fans complain about each of those facets. In comment 14347472 dep026 said:If the Steelers had that then maybe it helps explain their 12 win per season (roughly) average and not less than 8 wins in a season since 2003.You know the Giants won't improve all those areas probably in what's left of Eli's career. And that was my point about fans saying Eli needs the other facets to be perfect. If you disagree fine, it is an opinion, what doesn't he need resolved to succeed?And I've read many fans complain about each of those facets.

Eric on LI Go Terps : 12:54 pm : link So releasing Eli would have been an opportunity to gain a significant competitive advantage over those teams that are overpaying their QBs.

Quote: In comment 14347360 PaulBlakeTSU said:





Quote:





to say that those who believe in Eli are arguing that Eli can succeed if everything else is perfect, or if they had the late-80s SF 49ers roster.



That is horse shit. No one is saying that Eli needs everything to be perfect.



All most Eli supporters have stated is that he could still perform at a productive level if the offensive wasn't complete dog shit for nearly a decade.



There is an enormous difference between not having an impossibly bad offensive line for nearly a decade and needing everything to be perfect.



And that says nothing of how bad the defense has been for the better part of the last decade as well.







It's not really a strawman if you read this site and have heard fan comments over the years.



And again, I'm not saying this myself, I do think the Giants can probably win some games with Eli, I also think they can probably win games though with a lot of QB's though.





Anyway, I have read fans and talking heads say the OL stinks, Eli has no time. So I think we all agree Eli needs a better OL.



Then what can he live without? what doesn't need to be perfect? running game? WR's? coaching?



Giants leading rushers before Barkley since the last SB (in order)



Bradshaw (1015)

Andre Brown (492)

Andre Williams (721)

Rashad Jennings (863)

Rashad Jennings (593)

Orleans Darkwa (751)



I've read multiple fans complaints about that group (and rightly so) as Eli struggled over the years.



receivers? After Beckham, and to a lesser extent Shepard no wide receiver on the Giants did anything acceptable, even Ruben Randle or especially Ruben Randle.



So now in 2018 running game solved, Barkley is the real deal.



quality receivers should not have been an issue with Beckham, Shepard, Engram.



You have a running game, wide receivers, but your OL stinks and now that's the reason for the offensive struggles.



It's the OL or coaching. until Beckham was injured.



I have read all of that on here, no one is creating a straw man. read the threads it's all there.



At some point you need to look around the league and realize no QB really has a quality OL, good running game, good receiving options, good defense and good coaching.



no team has that.



So what can Eli thrive without? Because all those variables are not going to be fixed in one off-season.



It begins and ends with the offensive line. Some teams have very high quality offensive lines, like the Steelers and the Patriots to name a couple.



The run game was dog shit in large part due to the offensive line-- it certainly wasn't personnel where Reese and Ross drafted 9 RBs in the same period they drafted 11 OL. Barkley was amazing as a generational talent, but for large part of the season he was being contacted after moving 6 inches.





But pointing out that the Giants had several bad personnel groups on offense doesn't further the argument that the Eli needs everything to be perfect, but rather that he was saddled by a lot of bad. What did any of those RBs do after leaving the Giants?



What did Ruben Randle do after leaving the Giants?





In every iteration of what the Giants have put out over the last 8-9 years, there have been two constants: Eli Manning and a horrific offensive line play, often in both run blocking and pass protection.



So by stating that in 2018 they had a great RB and WR weapons but still struggled, that it must mean that Eli needs everything to be perfect still misses the point. Because in that version, the offensive line was still awful. It improved in the second half of the season, but was by no means good, let alone excellent (and then they lost Beckham for the last 4 so they didn't have the WR weapons anyway).











In comment 14347464 pjcas18 said:It begins and ends with the offensive line. Some teams have very high quality offensive lines, like the Steelers and the Patriots to name a couple.The run game was dog shit in large part due to the offensive line-- it certainly wasn't personnel where Reese and Ross drafted 9 RBs in the same period they drafted 11 OL. Barkley was amazing as a generational talent, but for large part of the season he was being contacted after moving 6 inches.But pointing out that the Giants had several bad personnel groups on offense doesn't further the argument that the Eli needs everything to be perfect, but rather that he was saddled by a lot of bad. What did any of those RBs do after leaving the Giants?What did Ruben Randle do after leaving the Giants?In every iteration of what the Giants have put out over the last 8-9 years, there have been two constants: Eli Manning and a horrific offensive line play, often in both run blocking and pass protection.So by stating that in 2018 they had a great RB and WR weapons but still struggled, that it must mean that Eli needs everything to be perfect still misses the point. Because in that version, the offensive line was still awful. It improved in the second half of the season, but was by no means good, let alone excellent (and then they lost Beckham for the last 4 so they didn't have the WR weapons anyway).

Quote: In comment 14347452 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 14347436 christian said:





Quote:





There are a few variables that seemingly get dodged in this conversation:



- As he is and will be (say over 2 years), is Manning good enough, all things equal to win a championship?

- With the current trajectory of the roster (say this and next year), will this be a roster that can compliment current Manning in such away to win a championship?

- With the current trajectory of the roster, is QB one of the positions where an upgrade in performance could get the Giants closer to championship level?



What I see frankly is management and a lot of fans trying to construct a story around Manning that gets the team north of the dumpster.



As I fan, I don't care much about Manning retiring on a marginally better team for his legacy. All I care about is getting on a championship-level path ASAP.



Manning might not be as bad as his performance has indicated and much of it is not his fault. But is he the guy to build the next champion around?







Crucial question, and a difficult one to answer in the affirmative for anyone that supports the current decision making regarding the QB position.







This is what I was talking about doing concurrently.



Why can't Manning be the placeholder while the roster is built up around him, making the situation for a rookie that much better when he is plugged in? He can be. It isn't the preferred option of many but it can certainly be done that way. Probably not the fastest path to competing for a championship but there are salient points to be made in defense of that plan. In comment 14347455 Britt in VA said:He can be. It isn't the preferred option of many but it can certainly be done that way. Probably not the fastest path to competing for a championship but there are salient points to be made in defense of that plan.

Quote: is the expectation really that half of the league is definitively getting "franchise QB" production for $20m?



Rodgers ($33m) and Ryan ($30m) make significantly more. Extremely mediocre recently available options like Cousins ($28m), Grappolo ($27m), Alex Smith ($23.5m), Flacco ($22m) and Foles ($22m) make more. Brady ($15m) should be in the top 3 but we all know NE games the system.



The lack of understanding of what even semi-competent (NON-franchise QB) costs regardless of how anyone rates Eli specifically is mind boggling. The only alternatives to Eli that save money lead to the tired Saquon vs. Darnold argument or the short sighted delusions of "fitzmagic". It's also why the way forward that makes the most sense is drafting someone in the first round and getting 5 years of relatively cheap control.



Thats a shallow way of looking at it.. Eli is going to demand the 7th highest CAP this season.. He is going to end this year as the highest paid player in the league history.. and its not like its only because he paid in the current era.. Brees and Brady have been active every year of Eli's career. Peyton has played majority of his career in the same salary cap era.. He has been payed plenty and his performance in the past 3 years does not match his 2019 salary..



Cutting Eli saves 17M this season.. that could have gotten us Tyrod Taylor and 2 starting OL..



What do you think the rookie QB needs more? good OL to protect him or a old QB who may or may not even want to mentor the kid? In comment 14347482 Eric on Li said:Thats a shallow way of looking at it.. Eli is going to demand the 7th highest CAP this season.. He is going to end this year as the highest paid player in the league history.. and its not like its only because he paid in the current era.. Brees and Brady have been active every year of Eli's career. Peyton has played majority of his career in the same salary cap era.. He has been payed plenty and his performance in the past 3 years does not match his 2019 salary..Cutting Eli saves 17M this season.. that could have gotten us Tyrod Taylor and 2 starting OL..What do you think the rookie QB needs more? good OL to protect him or a old QB who may or may not even want to mentor the kid?

Quote: In comment 14347436 christian said:





Quote:





There are a few variables that seemingly get dodged in this conversation:



- As he is and will be (say over 2 years), is Manning good enough, all things equal to win a championship?

- With the current trajectory of the roster (say this and next year), will this be a roster that can compliment current Manning in such away to win a championship?

- With the current trajectory of the roster, is QB one of the positions where an upgrade in performance could get the Giants closer to championship level?



What I see frankly is management and a lot of fans trying to construct a story around Manning that gets the team north of the dumpster.



As I fan, I don't care much about Manning retiring on a marginally better team for his legacy. All I care about is getting on a championship-level path ASAP.



Manning might not be as bad as his performance has indicated and much of it is not his fault. But is he the guy to build the next champion around?







Not to this level of detail, but this is a question I always ask in these debates to the Eli Army.



And I'm fairly certain the most common answer is crickets.



And that makes sense because a legitimate case for Eli to lead a team in the SB is almost impossible to make.





Of all available options, tell me who you think would lead the Giants to the SB this upcoming season. Since you get crickets when you ask if people believe that Eli could (and for the record, I think that it is unlikely that he will), you must have an alternative that you think could. (I know that you don't want us to, but just go with the hypothetical). In comment 14347454 bw in dc said:Of all available options, tell me who you think would lead the Giants to the SB this upcoming season. Since you get crickets when you ask if people believe that Eli could (and for the record, I think that it is unlikely that he will), you must have an alternative that you think could. (I know that you don't want us to, but just go with the hypothetical).

Quote: In comment 14347482 Eric on Li said:





Quote:





is the expectation really that half of the league is definitively getting "franchise QB" production for $20m?



Rodgers ($33m) and Ryan ($30m) make significantly more. Extremely mediocre recently available options like Cousins ($28m), Grappolo ($27m), Alex Smith ($23.5m), Flacco ($22m) and Foles ($22m) make more. Brady ($15m) should be in the top 3 but we all know NE games the system.



The lack of understanding of what even semi-competent (NON-franchise QB) costs regardless of how anyone rates Eli specifically is mind boggling. The only alternatives to Eli that save money lead to the tired Saquon vs. Darnold argument or the short sighted delusions of "fitzmagic". It's also why the way forward that makes the most sense is drafting someone in the first round and getting 5 years of relatively cheap control.







Thats a shallow way of looking at it.. Eli is going to demand the 7th highest CAP this season.. He is going to end this year as the highest paid player in the league history.. and its not like its only because he paid in the current era.. Brees and Brady have been active every year of Eli's career. Peyton has played majority of his career in the same salary cap era.. He has been payed plenty and his performance in the past 3 years does not match his 2019 salary..



Cutting Eli saves 17M this season.. that could have gotten us Tyrod Taylor and 2 starting OL..



What do you think the rookie QB needs more? good OL to protect him or a old QB who may or may not even want to mentor the kid?



What does his accumulated salary over a decade an a half have to do with anything at all? In comment 14347508 chuckydee9 said:What does his accumulated salary over a decade an a half have to do with anything at all?

A comiondation of McAdoo and the WCO ArcadeSlumlord : 12:58 pm : link RUINED Eli Manning. IDGAF about his completion %'d. Only worse thing for Eli would be the RPO. He is a total throwback QB. Period.

. arcarsenal : 12:59 pm : link I have no idea how someone can complain about the QB play, want to rush Eli out the door, and the advocate signing Tyrod Taylor....



Taylor is garbage.

Quote: RUINED Eli Manning. IDGAF about his completion %'d. Only worse thing for Eli would be the RPO. He is a total throwback QB. Period.



This is true. And what kind of offense are we running now? A WCO that is predicated on timing and short, accurate passes...neither of which were Eli's strong suit even on his best days.



Eli remains a bad fit for the offense the Giants currently run. In comment 14347511 ArcadeSlumlord said:This is true. And what kind of offense are we running now? A WCO that is predicated on timing and short, accurate passes...neither of which were Eli's strong suit even on his best days.Eli remains a bad fit for the offense the Giants currently run.

Quote: I have no idea how someone can complain about the QB play, want to rush Eli out the door, and the advocate signing Tyrod Taylor....



Taylor is garbage.

I'm not a huge Tyrod Taylor fan, but he's a better fit for this offense than Eli is, and more likely to help get the most out of Barkley given his mobility, short yardage accuracy, and propensity not to turn the ball over.



And his cap hit is 1/4 of Eli's. So it's not just Taylor vs. Eli. It's Taylor + 2 or 3 players vs. Eli. In comment 14347516 arcarsenal said:I'm not a huge Tyrod Taylor fan, but he's a better fit for this offense than Eli is, and more likely to help get the most out of Barkley given his mobility, short yardage accuracy, and propensity not to turn the ball over.And his cap hit is 1/4 of Eli's. So it's not just Taylor vs. Eli. It's Taylor + 2 or 3 players vs. Eli.

Quote:



It begins and ends with the offensive line. Some teams have very high quality offensive lines, like the Steelers and the Patriots to name a couple.







Thats not true either.. Patriots don't spend too much on OL.. part of why their OL looks good is their QB's movement and his passing is spot on both in terms o accuracy and touch.. If you don't believe me then look at their 2015 season.. by the second half of their season they had a worse OL than the Giants.. 2 of their starters never even played another game after their loss in AFC conference finals.. Yet.. Brady kept the offense moving.. He didn't have a strong running game either that season and god knows his WR were not great.. QB doesn't need to be mobile to help the OL.. moving within the pocket and dumping the ball off with precision accuracy and touch can solve the problem.. In comment 14347500 PaulBlakeTSU said:Thats not true either.. Patriots don't spend too much on OL.. part of why their OL looks good is their QB's movement and his passing is spot on both in terms o accuracy and touch.. If you don't believe me then look at their 2015 season.. by the second half of their season they had a worse OL than the Giants.. 2 of their starters never even played another game after their loss in AFC conference finals.. Yet.. Brady kept the offense moving.. He didn't have a strong running game either that season and god knows his WR were not great.. QB doesn't need to be mobile to help the OL.. moving within the pocket and dumping the ball off with precision accuracy and touch can solve the problem..

So by that logic pjcas18 : 1:06 pm : link then if the Giants fix the OL (and by many accounts they have to an extent it should be league average already), then Eli and the Giants offense should be vastly improved.



Correct?



So, it's really not a strawman.



When the Giants were starting WR's like Louis Murphy and even when Dwayne Harris started I read about how bad the WR's were. No QB can win with these JAGs.



When the Giants were starting RB's like Andre Williams, I read about how bad the RB's were. No QB can win with these JAGs.



When the OL had Flowers and Omameh and others I read about how bad the OL was. No QB can win with these JAGs.



So, with the addition of at least Zeitler (a top 5 G) and the improved play of Solder and Hernandez, plus likely at least one more OL (RT) the OL should be at worst league average.



The receivers will have Tate, Shepard, Engram (plus whoever else).



RB's should be good with Barkley and Gallman



So, Eli should be able to perform well, right?



And assuming health of the key contributors there should be no), but his [blank] stinks. because if you do see that then the strawman is real (like it has been). This time it's OL and maybe it has been, but that's not always what you'd read on here and other places.







Quote: In comment 14347508 chuckydee9 said:





Quote:





In comment 14347482 Eric on Li said:





Quote:





is the expectation really that half of the league is definitively getting "franchise QB" production for $20m?



Rodgers ($33m) and Ryan ($30m) make significantly more. Extremely mediocre recently available options like Cousins ($28m), Grappolo ($27m), Alex Smith ($23.5m), Flacco ($22m) and Foles ($22m) make more. Brady ($15m) should be in the top 3 but we all know NE games the system.



The lack of understanding of what even semi-competent (NON-franchise QB) costs regardless of how anyone rates Eli specifically is mind boggling. The only alternatives to Eli that save money lead to the tired Saquon vs. Darnold argument or the short sighted delusions of "fitzmagic". It's also why the way forward that makes the most sense is drafting someone in the first round and getting 5 years of relatively cheap control.







Thats a shallow way of looking at it.. Eli is going to demand the 7th highest CAP this season.. He is going to end this year as the highest paid player in the league history.. and its not like its only because he paid in the current era.. Brees and Brady have been active every year of Eli's career. Peyton has played majority of his career in the same salary cap era.. He has been payed plenty and his performance in the past 3 years does not match his 2019 salary..



Cutting Eli saves 17M this season.. that could have gotten us Tyrod Taylor and 2 starting OL..



What do you think the rookie QB needs more? good OL to protect him or a old QB who may or may not even want to mentor the kid?







What does his accumulated salary over a decade an a half have to do with anything at all?



Just goes to prove that Giants have taken care of him and paid him.. This year he is going to count as the 7th highest CAP hit of all the QB.. He should've been asked to take a cut so he can get the center he needs or a RT.. In comment 14347510 Bill L said:Just goes to prove that Giants have taken care of him and paid him.. This year he is going to count as the 7th highest CAP hit of all the QB.. He should've been asked to take a cut so he can get the center he needs or a RT..

pjcas PaulBlakeTSU : 1:13 pm : link again you are pointing out that Eli had to deal with a dogshit offensive line and dogshit personnel groupings at other positions. That only furthers the point of how bad the situation is for QB of the Giants.



Yes, if the offensive line plays well this year, I expect Eli to have a good season. Let's see if Barkley can go 6 inches without getting hit. Let's see if they can actually maintain a pocket for Eli to step up into instead of having our center and right side of our line bull-rushed right into him.



When was the last season the Giants offensive line was above average as a unit? It has been too long that the offensive line was towards the bottom of the league.

Russel Wilson/Mahomes Thegratefulhead : 1:14 pm : link Are the only QBs currently playing that would give us a glimmer of championship chances in 2019. The new QB if it is to be a rookie is going to need a year or 2 of playing time before they really get it. I am not a big fan of sitting. I accept that others may disagree. I feel another year of Eli sets us back another year from truly competing. I am now OK with that. Give the man a realistic chance to shine, one more time. He deserves it.

Quote: again you are pointing out that Eli had to deal with a dogshit offensive line and dogshit personnel groupings at other positions. That only furthers the point of how bad the situation is for QB of the Giants.



Yes, if the offensive line plays well this year, I expect Eli to have a good season. Let's see if Barkley can go 6 inches without getting hit. Let's see if they can actually maintain a pocket for Eli to step up into instead of having our center and right side of our line bull-rushed right into him.



When was the last season the Giants offensive line was above average as a unit? It has been too long that the offensive line was towards the bottom of the league.



I don't know. OL evaluation is sort of sketchy, most of us (at least I'm not) are not qualified to really evaluate the OL.



Is the OL or is it the RB? Is it the OL or is it the QB?



This year we knew the OL was dogshit, but has it been consistently since 2011? Not sure.



I do know on last year's team the only questionable position groups were OL and QB (at least theoretically).



So if you fix the OL then Eli needs to perform even if say the WR group takes a step back.



I hope he does and Eli goes out on top, but I hope this also points out to you that the straw man you accused me of creating is not a strawman.



People on this site (and other places) 100% absolutely complained about all of the items below:



1. OL

2. RB

3. Coaching/play calling

4. WR



probably in that order. In comment 14347541 PaulBlakeTSU said:I don't know. OL evaluation is sort of sketchy, most of us (at least I'm not) are not qualified to really evaluate the OL.Is the OL or is it the RB? Is it the OL or is it the QB?This year we knew the OL was dogshit, but has it been consistently since 2011? Not sure.I do know on last year's team the only questionable position groups were OL and QB (at least theoretically).So if you fix the OL then Eli needs to perform even if say the WR group takes a step back.I hope he does and Eli goes out on top, but I hope this also points out to you that the straw man you accused me of creating is not a strawman.People on this site (and other places) 100% absolutely complained about all of the items below:1. OL2. RB3. Coaching/play calling4. WRprobably in that order.

Quote: to prove a point. Eli had a really bad year in 2013. Interceptions were crazy high. That's why the Eli haters always include 2013 when they pull stats. I'd like someone to make the same comparison from 2014 and beyond. How did Eli compare from 2014 to present using the same metric. How about the last 2 or 3 years even instead of always going back and including the 2013 season just to prove your point. Alternatively, why leave out the many years before 2013? Maybe I will run some numbers in the near future of actual stats that are not biased towards supporting an opinionated argument.



Eli is neither "The" problem or "The" solution moving forward. If you think Eli can carry this team to the playoffs like he did in 2011 (yes he did do that), you are wrong. He's not that guy anymore. He could be the guy that's good enough to win it with a good team around like big brother did for the Broncos but .... this team is no where near good enough to do that. Alternatively, none of the rookie QBs last year, this year, or next year can carry this team into the playoffs. Tom Brady, Drew Bress, Russell Wilson, etc couldn't carry this team to the playoffs either.



Bottom line, no player could get this team to the Super Bowl. We can re-evaluate again before the season starts (after the draft, FA, trades, etc). Let the Giants build around the QB REGARDLESS of who is at the position until they get the QB of the future. Don't waste precious picks (high picks) on a damn maybe. Want to give a QB the best possible situation to grow, learn, and succeed? Give him an OL that can protect him. Give him a running game. Give him a defense that can hold a damn lead at the end of a game. A defense that can get the ball back in his hands as quick as possible. Hell, just give the man a fighting chance because the current team can't do that. Throwing a rookie back there now is like tying one of his hands behind his back!



This is spot on. Perfectly said. For all those that want Eli gone, do you think a rookie QB can come in and win with this team. How did Darnold do last year with the Jets? did they win? How about Rosen? Allen? anyone? Build the team then get the QB. It will give them a better chance to win if the team around them is better. In comment 14347486 USAF NYG Fan said:This is spot on. Perfectly said. For all those that want Eli gone, do you think a rookie QB can come in and win with this team. How did Darnold do last year with the Jets? did they win? How about Rosen? Allen? anyone? Build the team then get the QB. It will give them a better chance to win if the team around them is better.

. arcarsenal : 1:19 pm : link Cutting Eli and signing Taylor would have saved a net of something like 8M in space I think - which is fine, I just don't think theres much of a point.



Taylor was garbage in the playoff game he played against JAX. Totally useless - they weren't concerned with him throwing the football at all. Between he and Bortles it was one of the worst playoff games I've ever watched as it applies to the QB position.



Taylor was awful before the Browns benched him, too. I don't think they were planning on going to Mayfield quite that soon - but Taylor forced their hand against the Jets because he was so bad.



If we're trying to win some games and have a young guy in the fold to take over if we don't, I'm fine with Eli being the bridge.



I'd still probably rather hitch my wagon to Eli for one year at age 38 with a better line than I would Taylor.

TL:DR Jesse B : 1:22 pm : link But if it said anything in there about how difficult it is to win in the NFL with 1/6 of your salary cap allocated to one position where that one player isnt far and away better than other teams player I'm on board.



Cost controlled QBs are the new wave of the NFL (if those QBs are not Brees Rodgers or Brady esque)

arc Go Terps : 1:34 pm : link Cutting Eli and signing Taylor would have saved $13.5M in 2019 (Taylor's cap hit is $3.5M).



Like I said, I'm not a huge fan of Taylor's...but with his mobility and ball security I think he'd be a good fit in an offense designed to get the ball out quickly to Barkley, Engram, and Tate. Better fit than Eli, anyway. And that $13.5M would have covered, as an example: Weddle (safety), Ty Nsekhe (right tackle), Deonne Bucannon (SS/ILB), and JJ Nelson (deep threat WR).



You can go on Spotrac's free agent page and play that game all day, and of course you never know who would be willing to sign where. The point is that that additional $13.5M gives you options you wouldn't otherwise have had.





Quote: Watch a HOF QB for 2 more years Hillary.

Comical

I'm not sure which is actually more comical - that you went with "2 more years" when Eli has one year remaining on his contract and the Giants have so far shown no eager desire to extend him when doing so would help with the cap; or that you decided to throw a political comment into a thread that had nothing to do with politics by adding "Hillary."



Comical indeed.

While I appreciate the thoughtful discussion that has turned to twostepgiants : 2:00 pm : link Rather than the typical degenerative name calling that an anti-Eli thread brings on



We are veering once again into the blame game of the last 7 years which has dominated countless threads in the last 2 years



My intention was to stir a new discussion about how the treatment of Eli by management has poisoned the culture and is irreparable while he is still present on the roster



I dont think the team culture can be fixed while Eli is treated differently then everyone else





Quote: In comment 14346938 NYGNYY said:





Quote:





Watch a HOF QB for 2 more years Hillary.

Comical





I'm not sure which is actually more comical - that you went with "2 more years" when Eli has one year remaining on his contract and the Giants have so far shown no eager desire to extend him when doing so would help with the cap; or that you decided to throw a political comment into a thread that had nothing to do with politics by adding "Hillary."



I think the comment should be deleted.

In comment 14347603 Gatorade Dunk said:I think the comment should be deleted.

Quote: So releasing Eli would have been an opportunity to gain a significant competitive advantage over those teams that are overpaying their QBs.



1. Cutting Eli for someone they determine to be the QB of the future and ready to play immediately (like Rosen) would have made sense. Not for Tyrod Taylor - who in his entire career has never even had a single season as good as Eli's last year. If Eli's year last year was the problem, a worse player would really really be the problem, no?



2. I'm not convinced the extra money would have gone as far in gaining much of a competitive advantage. Let's say the extra $ meant they increased their offers enough to get Bucannon and Williams - 2 good players they were in on who I think would have been great gets. I don't think those 2 make the team better than the difference between Eli & Tyrod - especially when factoring in they will probably end up adding lower cost alternatives like Remmers to fortify the positions those more expensive FA would have stepped into. So IMO Eli/Remmers/cheap vet LB would still outperform Tyrod/Williams/Bucannon. They were also likely to use some of their draft picks at both of those positions either way, which could have further nullified the difference.



Again, if we added Rosen, terrific, move on from Eli and add as many extra players as you can around him. But with retreads? It's hard for me to think there's any difference in quality as meaningful as downgrading from a consistent 4k yard, 20+ td, durable starter who already knows the offense to a guy who is none of those things, albeit more mobile.



Keeping Eli and using the draft capital they built up to identify someone with 5 years of cheap control happens to be the best move to win now without giving up any future $ flexibility and secure the franchise longer term - IF they get the decision right. That's the part that matters exponentially more than Eli vs. Tyrod. In comment 14347496 Go Terps said:1. Cutting Eli for someone they determine to be the QB of the future and ready to play immediately (like Rosen) would have made sense. Not for Tyrod Taylor - who in his entire career has never even had a single season as good as Eli's last year. If Eli's year last year was the problem, a worse player would really really be the problem, no?2. I'm not convinced the extra money would have gone as far in gaining much of a competitive advantage. Let's say the extra $ meant they increased their offers enough to get Bucannon and Williams - 2 good players they were in on who I think would have been great gets. I don't think those 2 make the team better than the difference between Eli & Tyrod - especially when factoring in they will probably end up adding lower cost alternatives like Remmers to fortify the positions those more expensive FA would have stepped into. So IMO Eli/Remmers/cheap vet LB would still outperform Tyrod/Williams/Bucannon. They were also likely to use some of their draft picks at both of those positions either way, which could have further nullified the difference.Again, if we added Rosen, terrific, move on from Eli and add as many extra players as you can around him. But with retreads? It's hard for me to think there's any difference in quality as meaningful as downgrading from a consistent 4k yard, 20+ td, durable starter who already knows the offense to a guy who is none of those things, albeit more mobile.Keeping Eli and using the draft capital they built up to identify someone with 5 years of cheap control happens to be the best move to win now without giving up any future $ flexibility and secure the franchise longer term - IF they get the decision right. That's the part that matters exponentially more than Eli vs. Tyrod.

He's 38 joeinpa : 2:36 pm : link he has been the quarterback on bad teams, 8-24 for two seasons,



Place what blame you want where ever you want, but he hasn't been part of the solution either.



One thing the OP stated that I agree with, His tearful interview at his locker after the benching was not appropriate.

Quote: he has been the quarterback on bad teams, 8-24 for two seasons,



Place what blame you want where ever you want, but he hasn't been part of the solution either.



One thing the OP stated that I agree with, His tearful interview at his locker after the benching was not appropriate.



WTF? In comment 14347769 joeinpa said:WTF?

If you're getting on him about being emotional about being.... Britt in VA : 2:38 pm : link a healthy scratch after starting every game for fifteen seasons....



WTF, man. You guys suck.

Being thrown underr the bus repeatedly by the GM and HC Britt in VA : 2:39 pm : link trying to save their own asses and never saying a word about it and being professional....



Seriously...

Quote:



Of all available options, tell me who you think would lead the Giants to the SB this upcoming season. Since you get crickets when you ask if people believe that Eli could (and for the record, I think that it is unlikely that he will), you must have an alternative that you think could. (I know that you don't want us to, but just go with the hypothetical).



The object with this team shouldn't be the SB. It should accepting the probability that Eli is no longer a SB winning QB; and start a process to see who Eli's successor is - Lauletta, a rookie QB, a player like Rosen via trade, etc.



If you think about it, this team is setting a decent stage to allow for that audition - an improved OL, a terrific young RB, a play-making TE, and a dependable veteran slot guy in Tate.



Unfortunately this FO just can't see the value in that... In comment 14347509 Bill L said:The object with this team shouldn't be the SB. It should accepting the probability that Eli is no longer a SB winning QB; and start a process to see who Eli's successor is - Lauletta, a rookie QB, a player like Rosen via trade, etc.If you think about it, this team is setting a decent stage to allow for that audition - an improved OL, a terrific young RB, a play-making TE, and a dependable veteran slot guy in Tate.Unfortunately this FO just can't see the value in that...

Quote: Rather than the typical degenerative name calling that an anti-Eli thread brings on



We are veering once again into the blame game of the last 7 years which has dominated countless threads in the last 2 years



My intention was to stir a new discussion about how the treatment of Eli by management has poisoned the culture and is irreparable while he is still present on the roster



I dont think the team culture can be fixed while Eli is treated differently then everyone else





Veering off into the blame game???





Dude, that was the whole point of our post and you starting this thread.



"Eli is the ROT!!!" but I'm not blaming him.



Jesus. In comment 14347659 twostepgiants said:Veering off into the blame game???Dude, that was the whole point of our post and you starting this thread."Eli is the ROT!!!" but I'm not blaming him.Jesus.

Quote: Cutting Eli and signing Taylor would have saved $13.5M in 2019 (Taylor's cap hit is $3.5M).



Like I said, I'm not a huge fan of Taylor's...but with his mobility and ball security I think he'd be a good fit in an offense designed to get the ball out quickly to Barkley, Engram, and Tate. Better fit than Eli, anyway. And that $13.5M would have covered, as an example: Weddle (safety), Ty Nsekhe (right tackle), Deonne Bucannon (SS/ILB), and JJ Nelson (deep threat WR).



You can go on Spotrac's free agent page and play that game all day, and of course you never know who would be willing to sign where. The point is that that additional $13.5M gives you options you wouldn't otherwise have had.





Enough with this bullshit of a mobile QB. Since the 1999 Super Bowl there has been only 2 mobile QB’s that have won the Super Bowl, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. Only 2, and I would not exactly call Rodgers a mobile QB. Yet you would have rathered signed T. Taylor. The trenches win games and a solid QB. I really hope Eli sticks it to us good and has an awesome year. Then this place will implode, sign him again or not. It is my hope for the Giants and our fans this happens. Then maybe Eli will be left alone. Season can not get here fast enough so we can see more of the plan by DG. In comment 14347591 Go Terps said:Enough with this bullshit of a mobile QB. Since the 1999 Super Bowl there has been only 2 mobile QB’s that have won the Super Bowl, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. Only 2, and I would not exactly call Rodgers a mobile QB. Yet you would have rathered signed T. Taylor. The trenches win games and a solid QB. I really hope Eli sticks it to us good and has an awesome year. Then this place will implode, sign him again or not. It is my hope for the Giants and our fans this happens. Then maybe Eli will be left alone. Season can not get here fast enough so we can see more of the plan by DG.

Quote:

No, I think they are trying to win games. It's not about marketing.







I agree - they want to win games. But they want to do that with Eli because they know he has enough appeal to keep a fairly large portion of their customer base happy.



In comment 14347488 arcarsenal said:I agree - they want to win games. But they want to do that with Eli because they know he has enough appeal to keep a fairly large portion of their customer base happy.

Quote: trying to save their own asses and never saying a word about it and being professional....



Seriously...



Leaving out Mara is a serious oversight. In comment 14347777 Britt in VA said:Leaving out Mara is a serious oversight.

Quote: In comment 14347509 Bill L said:





Quote:









Of all available options, tell me who you think would lead the Giants to the SB this upcoming season. Since you get crickets when you ask if people believe that Eli could (and for the record, I think that it is unlikely that he will), you must have an alternative that you think could. (I know that you don't want us to, but just go with the hypothetical).







The object with this team shouldn't be the SB. It should accepting the probability that Eli is no longer a SB winning QB; and start a process to see who Eli's successor is - Lauletta, a rookie QB, a player like Rosen via trade, etc.



If you think about it, this team is setting a decent stage to allow for that audition - an improved OL, a terrific young RB, a play-making TE, and a dependable veteran slot guy in Tate.



Unfortunately this FO just can't see the value in that...



Well, the object for them is to always win so they have decided upon a two-pronged way to move forward (win as much as possible while rebuilding). Agree or disagree.



I don't disagree that they are setting a great stage. But that implies that the stage wasn't so great before. That's where some people think that some of the criticisms (or blame) of ELi are unfair. Personally, I can sympathize with that and I am actually interested in seeing how he performs under better than horrid conditions. SO, to some extent I am excited to see him play this year.



OTOH, I recognize that he's pretty much at the end of his career and that we need to transition forward. Where I really disagree with folks is that I strongly believe that setting that stage was the highest priority for building a SB winning team in the future (let's at least agree that winning a SB at some point is a laudable goal and accomplishment, yes?). If I have the best complete team, then I'm okay with filling in the best QB at a later point if necessary. SO, I really support and am still ecstatic with the Barkley pick, eschewing the QB options. Likewise, I am extremely hopeful that they will use every high pick, because the holes are so many and the draft so defensively strong, to better the team as opposed to taking a JAG or short (and likely short-term) QB high or trading valuable asset (even a 2nd round pick) for an iffy, likely very very short-term QB this year when just when year away is a plethora for quality candidates. I think by next year tat this time, with this full draft and with a boatload of cap space, we will be in outstanding position as a team and will just need that final piece at QB.



Since that's my approach, I'm on the fence with Eli, not because I need to audition Lauletta...I'm almost 100% certain they know what they have in Lauletta by this point...but that I think him playing will facilitate us getting closer to the draft pick we want. I don't actually feel we need to be all that close to get one of the candidates but, even so, I would trade my whole draft next year to move up to get the one I want. So, I would be okay with cutting ELi, playing Lauletta but, like I said, for enjoyment of the upcoming season I am also excited to see what Eli can do under fair conditions. And, again I emphasize, I know that we are only talking about one single year. And then he's gone. In comment 14347805 bw in dc said:Well, the object for them is to always win so they have decided upon a two-pronged way to move forward (win as much as possible while rebuilding). Agree or disagree.I don't disagree that they are setting a great stage. But that implies that the stage wasn't so great before. That's where some people think that some of the criticisms (or blame) of ELi are unfair. Personally, I can sympathize with that and I am actually interested in seeing how he performs under better than horrid conditions. SO, to some extent I am excited to see him play this year.OTOH, I recognize that he's pretty much at the end of his career and that we need to transition forward. Where I really disagree with folks is that I strongly believe that setting that stage was the highest priority for building a SB winning team in the future (let's at least agree that winning a SB at some point is a laudable goal and accomplishment, yes?). If I have the best complete team, then I'm okay with filling in the best QB at a later point if necessary. SO, I really support and am still ecstatic with the Barkley pick, eschewing the QB options. Likewise, I am extremely hopeful that they will use every high pick, because the holes are so many and the draft so defensively strong, to better the team as opposed to taking a JAG or short (and likely short-term) QB high or trading valuable asset (even a 2nd round pick) for an iffy, likely very very short-term QB this year when just when year away is a plethora for quality candidates. I think by next year tat this time, with this full draft and with a boatload of cap space, we will be in outstanding position as a team and will just need that final piece at QB.Since that's my approach, I'm on the fence with Eli, not because I need to audition Lauletta...I'm almost 100% certain they know what they have in Lauletta by this point...but that I think him playing will facilitate us getting closer to the draft pick we want. I don't actually feel we need to be all that close to get one of the candidates but, even so, I would trade my whole draft next year to move up to get the one I want. So, I would be okay with cutting ELi, playing Lauletta but, like I said, for enjoyment of the upcoming season I am also excited to see what Eli can do under fair conditions. And, again I emphasize, I know that we are only talking about one single year. And then he's gone.

Quote: In comment 14347452 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 14347436 christian said:





Quote:





There are a few variables that seemingly get dodged in this conversation:



- As he is and will be (say over 2 years), is Manning good enough, all things equal to win a championship?

- With the current trajectory of the roster (say this and next year), will this be a roster that can compliment current Manning in such away to win a championship?

- With the current trajectory of the roster, is QB one of the positions where an upgrade in performance could get the Giants closer to championship level?



What I see frankly is management and a lot of fans trying to construct a story around Manning that gets the team north of the dumpster.



As I fan, I don't care much about Manning retiring on a marginally better team for his legacy. All I care about is getting on a championship-level path ASAP.



Manning might not be as bad as his performance has indicated and much of it is not his fault. But is he the guy to build the next champion around?







Crucial question, and a difficult one to answer in the affirmative for anyone that supports the current decision making regarding the QB position.







This is what I was talking about doing concurrently.



Why can't Manning be the placeholder while the roster is built up around him, making the situation for a rookie that much better when he is plugged in?



So if that's the case Britt, and let's say management does in fact view Manning as a placeholder:



1) is it wise to pay the placeholder 23M against any cheaper alternative?

2) if management doesn't pick a QB in this draft, should Manning return in 2020 and at what salary?

3) if management selects a QB, are they prepared to sit Manning as soon as the rookie is ready to function? In comment 14347455 Britt in VA said:So if that's the case Britt, and let's say management does in fact view Manning as a placeholder:1) is it wise to pay the placeholder 23M against any cheaper alternative?2) if management doesn't pick a QB in this draft, should Manning return in 2020 and at what salary?3) if management selects a QB, are they prepared to sit Manning as soon as the rookie is ready to function?

Quote: In comment 14347455 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14347452 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 14347436 christian said:





Quote:





There are a few variables that seemingly get dodged in this conversation:



- As he is and will be (say over 2 years), is Manning good enough, all things equal to win a championship?

- With the current trajectory of the roster (say this and next year), will this be a roster that can compliment current Manning in such away to win a championship?

- With the current trajectory of the roster, is QB one of the positions where an upgrade in performance could get the Giants closer to championship level?



What I see frankly is management and a lot of fans trying to construct a story around Manning that gets the team north of the dumpster.



As I fan, I don't care much about Manning retiring on a marginally better team for his legacy. All I care about is getting on a championship-level path ASAP.



Manning might not be as bad as his performance has indicated and much of it is not his fault. But is he the guy to build the next champion around?







Crucial question, and a difficult one to answer in the affirmative for anyone that supports the current decision making regarding the QB position.







This is what I was talking about doing concurrently.



Why can't Manning be the placeholder while the roster is built up around him, making the situation for a rookie that much better when he is plugged in?







So if that's the case Britt, and let's say management does in fact view Manning as a placeholder:



1) is it wise to pay the placeholder 23M against any cheaper alternative?

2) if management doesn't pick a QB in this draft, should Manning return in 2020 and at what salary?

3) if management selects a QB, are they prepared to sit Manning as soon as the rookie is ready to function?



1. If they want the best option to win, and have an out at the end of the season with zero money on the books, then yes. Consider it a one year, 23 million dollar deal.



2. Tied to one. If they don't pick a QB at the end of the draft they can give a one year extension and get that cost down over the course of the two years, more "more in line to his level of play" as some have said (although another poster has pointed out that he's just average in pay among QB's right now).



3. How do I know? Depends on a lot of things, I guess. Are they winning? Is Manning a detriment? Is the rookie ready? Too many variable to forecast. In comment 14347857 christian said:1. If they want the best option to win, and have an out at the end of the season with zero money on the books, then yes. Consider it a one year, 23 million dollar deal.2. Tied to one. If they don't pick a QB at the end of the draft they can give a one year extension and get that cost down over the course of the two years, more "more in line to his level of play" as some have said (although another poster has pointed out that he's just average in pay among QB's right now).3. How do I know? Depends on a lot of things, I guess. Are they winning? Is Manning a detriment? Is the rookie ready? Too many variable to forecast.

Quote: In comment 14347488 arcarsenal said:





Quote:







No, I think they are trying to win games. It's not about marketing.











I agree - they want to win games. But they want to do that with Eli because they know he has enough appeal to keep a fairly large portion of their customer base happy.





I think that for *any* team, winning games *is* marketing. It is a business after all. I do think that they fell that Eli is the best of any available or potential option to help them achieve that next year. DOesn't mean that they are still doing other things to work for the future, including QB of the future. Just means that while they are doing he's the best to help them win. In all of these discussions, with the exception of Go Terp's push for Tyrod Taylor, which is purely based on salary and not W-L, there has not been a reasonable alternative suggested. In comment 14347819 bw in dc said:I think that for *any* team, winning games *is* marketing. It is a business after all. I do think that they fell that Eli is the best of any available or potential option to help them achieve that next year. DOesn't mean that they are still doing other things to work for the future, including QB of the future. Just means that while they are doing he's the best to help them win. In all of these discussions, with the exception of Go Terp's push for Tyrod Taylor, which is purely based on salary and not W-L, there has not been a reasonable alternative suggested.

the missing piece of the puzzle BigBlueCane : 3:16 pm : link is Gettleman and his legacy. He knows this is his last and best chance at winning a SB as a GM. He also knows that Kevin Abrams is waiting to replace him as GM when the Mara's deem it time.





Bill L Go Terps : 3:22 pm : link I'm not pushing for Taylor. Someone else mentioned him, and I pointed out that he's a better fit and significantly less expensive.



It's all tied to W-L...including the salary cap. There is a definite correlation between ROI and win-loss records. Eli isn't just a poor fit for this offense; he's a terrible value for his significant cost. His cost could cover several players at other positions for a team that has needs everywhere. If he were an elite player you could look the other way on that, but he isn't an elite player and there are viable alternatives that would be likely to play at his level for a fraction of the cost.

Let Eli finish upnyg : 3:23 pm : link He's here for 2019, let him finish out his contract. I get it that people want a change. Maybe that in this draft, maybe its next. Eli is going to finish up here, let's just deal with it.

Quote: IS the problem this year will be a total shitshow and it will ultimately help the team get his replacement.







It's a good point, but it dismisses the very real possibility that his weaknesses and poor performances will be dismissed/excused by management, and/or his good moments will be amplified. In comment 14347301 pjcas18 said:It's a good point, but it dismisses the very real possibility that his weaknesses and poor performances will be dismissed/excused by management, and/or his good moments will be amplified.

Quote: I'm not pushing for Taylor. Someone else mentioned him, and I pointed out that he's a better fit and significantly less expensive.



It's all tied to W-L...including the salary cap. There is a definite correlation between ROI and win-loss records. Eli isn't just a poor fit for this offense; he's a terrible value for his significant cost. His cost could cover several players at other positions for a team that has needs everywhere. If he were an elite player you could look the other way on that, but he isn't an elite player and there are viable alternatives that would be likely to play at his level for a fraction of the cost.



I disagree with you that the cost for this season is an issue. I know that you listed names where the 17M - the cost of his replacement (8M for Taylor was mentioned)...say, 9M could be spent, but there is no evidence at all that they wre interested in spending it on those or any other names but were unable to do so. If that were the case, I would expect that you would see them re-doing Jenkins or Zeitler or a couple other contracts where they could free up sufficient cash. It looks to me like they are not spending because they choose not to as opposed to them being unable to. And, if that's the case, then Eli's salary is irrelevant. ROI has no meaning here and his money is not useful unless it is used. In comment 14347897 Go Terps said:I disagree with you that the cost for this season is an issue. I know that you listed names where the 17M - the cost of his replacement (8M for Taylor was mentioned)...say, 9M could be spent, but there is no evidence at all that they wre interested in spending it on those or any other names but were unable to do so. If that were the case, I would expect that you would see them re-doing Jenkins or Zeitler or a couple other contracts where they could free up sufficient cash. It looks to me like they are not spending because they choose not to as opposed to them being unable to. And, if that's the case, then Eli's salary is irrelevant. ROI has no meaning here and his money is not useful unless it is used.

... christian : 3:29 pm : link Britt seems like what you're saying is that Manning isn't a placeholder then. Your description reads like any other fully entrenched starter in the league, and I would assume the goal for fully entrenched starters is to win a championship?



So would it be fair to say you think the Giants can win a championship with Manning?

Quote: In comment 14347301 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





IS the problem this year will be a total shitshow and it will ultimately help the team get his replacement.











It's a good point, but it dismisses the very real possibility that his weaknesses and poor performances will be dismissed/excused by management, and/or his good moments will be amplified.



True. No one gains though by bashing Eli. My point was though that if this year is a shit show and Eli is the QB, the Giants record would be bad and it would help get Eli's replacement by having a good 2020 draft pick as a result of the shit show In comment 14347904 santacruzom said:True. No one gains though by bashing Eli. My point was though that if this year is a shit show and Eli is the QB, the Giants record would be bad and it would help get Eli's replacement by having a good 2020 draft pick as a result of the shit show

Bill L Go Terps : 3:33 pm : link Taylor signed a contract in San Diego that has a cap hit of $3.5M in 2019. That is $19.5M less than Eli's cap hit, and $13.5M less than the money we'd have gotten if we cut Eli before 3/17.



That is not an insignificant number, and could have been used to buy some real assets to help in 2019. And again, I'd argue Taylor is a better fit for Shurmur's offense. Eli is, frankly, a terrible fit for this offense.

Bill L... bw in dc : 3:35 pm : link Here's my bigger fear - actually winning with Eli.



Let's say we go 10-6 with Eli at the helm. A classic outhouse to near penthouse NFL turnaround in this cap era.



And let's say we actually earn a wild card spot, even win a playoff game. But ultimately we are exposed for having too many holes and get rolled by a better team.



Then we are drafting at the bottom third of the next draft. And any hope of grabbing one of these supposed great QBs/class'20 is greatly diminished - absent selling off key future draft assets to move up.



Furthermore, and this is where it just becomes "Groundhog Day", a winning season puts Jints Central back in the same spot - "...maybe Eli does have something left? I guess we rev it up yet again..."



Now the 39 year old QB is put back in the saddle - because you know damn well that will be the outcome - and the chase is back on. So we delay, yet again, another year to transition to the heir apparent. And I am backing asking the same question 365 days from now - do we really think we can win another SB with Eli?





Quote: Taylor signed a contract in San Diego that has a cap hit of $3.5M in 2019. That is $19.5M less than Eli's cap hit, and $13.5M less than the money we'd have gotten if we cut Eli before 3/17.



That is not an insignificant number, and could have been used to buy some real assets to help in 2019. And again, I'd argue Taylor is a better fit for Shurmur's offense. Eli is, frankly, a terrible fit for this offense.

Again I would argue that even at that number, they could free it up elsewhere now if they wanted to buy those assets. But they haven't. To me, that says Eli's money is not burdensome. On, Taylor, I'll just say that I have a btter opinion of ELi's (current) ability than you do. In comment 14347942 Go Terps said:Again I would argue that even at that number, they could free it up elsewhere now if they wanted to buy those assets. But they haven't. To me, that says Eli's money is not burdensome. On, Taylor, I'll just say that I have a btter opinion of ELi's (current) ability than you do.

Quote: Here's my bigger fear - actually winning with Eli.



Let's say we go 10-6 with Eli at the helm. A classic outhouse to near penthouse NFL turnaround in this cap era.



And let's say we actually earn a wild card spot, even win a playoff game. But ultimately we are exposed for having too many holes and get rolled by a better team.



Then we are drafting at the bottom third of the next draft. And any hope of grabbing one of these supposed great QBs/class'20 is greatly diminished - absent selling off key future draft assets to move up.



Furthermore, and this is where it just becomes "Groundhog Day", a winning season puts Jints Central back in the same spot - "...maybe Eli does have something left? I guess we rev it up yet again..."



Now the 39 year old QB is put back in the saddle - because you know damn well that will be the outcome - and the chase is back on. So we delay, yet again, another year to transition to the heir apparent. And I am backing asking the same question 365 days from now - do we really think we can win another SB with Eli?

Dude..stop. If you are upset with 10-6 and the playoffs in 2019 find something else to do other than follow The Giants. I think Eli is much closer to toast than not...I often agree with you but with this take, you lose me completely. In comment 14347947 bw in dc said:Dude..stop. If you are upset with 10-6 and the playoffs in 2019 find something else to do other than follow The Giants. I think Eli is much closer to toast than not...I often agree with you but with this take, you lose me completely.

Quote:



I think that for *any* team, winning games *is* marketing. It is a business after all. I do think that they fell that Eli is the best of any available or potential option to help them achieve that next year. DOesn't mean that they are still doing other things to work for the future, including QB of the future. Just means that while they are doing he's the best to help them win. In all of these discussions, with the exception of Go Terp's push for Tyrod Taylor, which is purely based on salary and not W-L, there has not been a reasonable alternative suggested.



I have given alternatives. As usual I will get killed for this, which is fine because most people here don't watch other games, but I think trading for Jeff Driskel would be a very smart move. He's only at $800K-ish and showed very well filling in for Dalton last year. He's only 26, has a terrific arm, can really move and he's got live game experience. So at the very least it's a nice stop-gap. But, but if he hits, well we last landed a nice young player who fits the bill of the ideal QB Shurmur craves for his offense... In comment 14347872 Bill L said:I have given alternatives. As usual I will get killed for this, which is fine because most people here don't watch other games, but I think trading for Jeff Driskel would be a very smart move. He's only at $800K-ish and showed very well filling in for Dalton last year. He's only 26, has a terrific arm, can really move and he's got live game experience. So at the very least it's a nice stop-gap. But, but if he hits, well we last landed a nice young player who fits the bill of the ideal QB Shurmur craves for his offense...

Quote: Here's my bigger fear - actually winning with Eli.



Let's say we go 10-6 with Eli at the helm. A classic outhouse to near penthouse NFL turnaround in this cap era.



And let's say we actually earn a wild card spot, even win a playoff game. But ultimately we are exposed for having too many holes and get rolled by a better team.



Then we are drafting at the bottom third of the next draft. And any hope of grabbing one of these supposed great QBs/class'20 is greatly diminished - absent selling off key future draft assets to move up.



Furthermore, and this is where it just becomes "Groundhog Day", a winning season puts Jints Central back in the same spot - "...maybe Eli does have something left? I guess we rev it up yet again..."



Now the 39 year old QB is put back in the saddle - because you know damn well that will be the outcome - and the chase is back on. So we delay, yet again, another year to transition to the heir apparent. And I am backing asking the same question 365 days from now - do we really think we can win another SB with Eli?





I don't think that Eli will be here in 2020 regardless, so I think that part of your fear is unfounded. I also think that next year is so flush that it still wouldn't be an issue as far as being able to reach a QB. Regardless, I would pretty much do a Mike Lynn trade to move up to get one, so I'm not bothered. We would otherwise be in good position to go the FA router in lieu of a draft for a year (or two) because we are going to be flush next year.



The main thing though is...what is the worth of being in the playoffs? Philosophically, do you trade damaging your chance to solidify your future (by getting a better draft pick) by making the playoffs and even a shot at the SB? I think I would; it's why they play (and I watch) the games after all. In comment 14347947 bw in dc said:I don't think that Eli will be here in 2020 regardless, so I think that part of your fear is unfounded. I also think that next year is so flush that it still wouldn't be an issue as far as being able to reach a QB. Regardless, I would pretty much do a Mike Lynn trade to move up to get one, so I'm not bothered. We would otherwise be in good position to go the FA router in lieu of a draft for a year (or two) because we are going to be flush next year.The main thing though is...what is the worth of being in the playoffs? Philosophically, do you trade damaging your chance to solidify your future (by getting a better draft pick) by making the playoffs and even a shot at the SB? I think I would; it's why they play (and I watch) the games after all.

Quote: In comment 14347947 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Here's my bigger fear - actually winning with Eli.



Let's say we go 10-6 with Eli at the helm. A classic outhouse to near penthouse NFL turnaround in this cap era.



And let's say we actually earn a wild card spot, even win a playoff game. But ultimately we are exposed for having too many holes and get rolled by a better team.



Then we are drafting at the bottom third of the next draft. And any hope of grabbing one of these supposed great QBs/class'20 is greatly diminished - absent selling off key future draft assets to move up.



Furthermore, and this is where it just becomes "Groundhog Day", a winning season puts Jints Central back in the same spot - "...maybe Eli does have something left? I guess we rev it up yet again..."



Now the 39 year old QB is put back in the saddle - because you know damn well that will be the outcome - and the chase is back on. So we delay, yet again, another year to transition to the heir apparent. And I am backing asking the same question 365 days from now - do we really think we can win another SB with Eli?





Dude..stop. If you are upset with 10-6 and the playoffs in 2019 find something else to do other than follow The Giants. I think Eli is much closer to toast than not...I often agree with you but with this take, you lose me completely.



I knew that would be misread. I'm not upset by the winning and the chance for some enjoyment in the short-term. I fear the ramification of that winning by the front office and them getting this false hope - in my eyes - that Eli is still the solution at QB.



Let's be honest - in the last decade there isn't a pattern of winning in successive seasons with this QB. So why we would think he could suddenly reverse that at 39 is not what I would call a strong, winning bet. In comment 14347964 Thegratefulhead said:I knew that would be misread. I'm not upset by the winning and the chance for some enjoyment in the short-term. I fear the ramification of that winning by the front office and them getting this false hope - in my eyes - that Eli is still the solution at QB.Let's be honest - in the last decade there isn't a pattern of winning in successive seasons with this QB. So why we would think he could suddenly reverse that at 39 is not what I would call a strong, winning bet.

For giggles bw, suppose they did go 10-6 or better and go deep in the Bill L : 3:49 pm : link playoffs. Heck, suppose they win it all. And if they did, as you fear reward him and sign Eli for another year and put off the future. Would that be so bad? What if he cold do it again? What if the drop-off really was the OL and D or whatever. Would it be wrong to run for however long the string went?

Didn't read through the whole thread but a few things... NYG07 : 3:50 pm : link 1. Eli has had a terrible O-line and running game since 2013. Yet he was significantly better in 2014 and 2015 than he has been the last three years, where he finished bottom 3rd in total QBR all three years. He is not close to the same player he was in his prime, yet gets paid the same.



2. Too many people are concerned with winning this year, just like last year. Those of us that want to move on (again) don't give a shit how well the team does. This team needs to focus on the long term.



3. "What QB could be better as a placeholder?" Again, it doesn't matter. This team is not going to the playoffs next year, and any win they get makes it harder to get a QB like Fromm in the next draft.

Quote: In comment 14347964 Thegratefulhead said:





Quote:





In comment 14347947 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Here's my bigger fear - actually winning with Eli.



Let's say we go 10-6 with Eli at the helm. A classic outhouse to near penthouse NFL turnaround in this cap era.



And let's say we actually earn a wild card spot, even win a playoff game. But ultimately we are exposed for having too many holes and get rolled by a better team.



Then we are drafting at the bottom third of the next draft. And any hope of grabbing one of these supposed great QBs/class'20 is greatly diminished - absent selling off key future draft assets to move up.



Furthermore, and this is where it just becomes "Groundhog Day", a winning season puts Jints Central back in the same spot - "...maybe Eli does have something left? I guess we rev it up yet again..."



Now the 39 year old QB is put back in the saddle - because you know damn well that will be the outcome - and the chase is back on. So we delay, yet again, another year to transition to the heir apparent. And I am backing asking the same question 365 days from now - do we really think we can win another SB with Eli?





Dude..stop. If you are upset with 10-6 and the playoffs in 2019 find something else to do other than follow The Giants. I think Eli is much closer to toast than not...I often agree with you but with this take, you lose me completely.







I knew that would be misread. I'm not upset by the winning and the chance for some enjoyment in the short-term. I fear the ramification of that winning by the front office and them getting this false hope - in my eyes - that Eli is still the solution at QB.



Let's be honest - in the last decade there isn't a pattern of winning in successive seasons with this QB. So why we would think he could suddenly reverse that at 39 is not what I would call a strong, winning bet.



When is your sabbatical due? In comment 14347982 bw in dc said:When is your sabbatical due?

twostep Torrag : 3:58 pm : link What NFL franchise are you the GM for? Because the GM of the NY Football Giants unequivcally dismantled the false narrative that has been spewed by the media and Eli's detractors fot several years. Eli has a flaw in his game it's true. His mobility is clearly subpar when asked to do more than maneuver around the pocket. There have been numerous players that have this issue and yet are excellent and succesful QB's. Tom Brady included. He completed 66% of his passes for over 4K yards and a 2:1 TD to INT ratio without OBJ for 25% of the season and an O-line that was awful for the first 8 games. Yeah he's all washed up /sarcasm off.

Great post by the OP Les in TO : 4:10 pm : link You can churn through GMs coaches coordinators and surrounding linemen and talent but Eli has and is the issue. I’m sure the Eli Fanboynistas will blame a dearth of receiving talent on the offense’s poor performance this year. Eli Dilfered his two Super Bowls and the Giants held on to him and overpaid him five years too long.

Quote: I know that you listed names where the 17M - the cost of his replacement (8M for Taylor was mentioned)...say, 9M could be spent, but there is no evidence at all that they wre interested in spending it on those or any other names but were unable to do so.



Such evidence is unlikely to ever exist. We won't be hearing Gettleman report that he would have liked to have signed _______, but didn't even bother attempting to do so because of Eli's salary. In comment 14347920 Bill L said:Such evidence is unlikely to ever exist. We won't be hearing Gettleman report that he would have liked to have signed _______, but didn't even bother attempting to do so because of Eli's salary.

Quote: You can churn through GMs coaches coordinators and surrounding linemen and talent but Eli has and is the issue. I’m sure the Eli Fanboynistas will blame a dearth of receiving talent on the offense’s poor performance this year. Eli Dilfered his two Super Bowls and the Giants held on to him and overpaid him five years too long.



Sticking with the "Dilfered" narrative, eh?



Embarrassing. In comment 14348078 Les in TO said:Sticking with the "Dilfered" narrative, eh?Embarrassing.

Quote: You can churn through GMs coaches coordinators and surrounding linemen and talent but Eli has and is the issue. I’m sure the Eli Fanboynistas will blame a dearth of receiving talent on the offense’s poor performance this year. Eli Dilfered his two Super Bowls and the Giants held on to him and overpaid him five years too long.

Wow, Less is a very appropriate name for you. In comment 14348078 Les in TO said:Wow, Less is a very appropriate name for you.

Quote: playoffs. Heck, suppose they win it all. And if they did, as you fear reward him and sign Eli for another year and put off the future. Would that be so bad? What if he cold do it again? What if the drop-off really was the OL and D or whatever. Would it be wrong to run for however long the string went?



If Eli is the starting QB, I will root like hell for them to win a SB.



But the realist in me will not allow me to root for the team to take this approach to the most important position on the football field.



It's lunacy to run him out there and expect different results this time. In comment 14347995 Bill L said:If Eli is the starting QB, I will root like hell for them to win a SB.But the realist in me will not allow me to root for the team to take this approach to the most important position on the football field.It's lunacy to run him out there and expect different results this time.

Quote: In comment 14347964 Thegratefulhead said:





Quote:





In comment 14347947 bw in dc said:





Quote:





Here's my bigger fear - actually winning with Eli.



Let's say we go 10-6 with Eli at the helm. A classic outhouse to near penthouse NFL turnaround in this cap era.



And let's say we actually earn a wild card spot, even win a playoff game. But ultimately we are exposed for having too many holes and get rolled by a better team.



Then we are drafting at the bottom third of the next draft. And any hope of grabbing one of these supposed great QBs/class'20 is greatly diminished - absent selling off key future draft assets to move up.



Furthermore, and this is where it just becomes "Groundhog Day", a winning season puts Jints Central back in the same spot - "...maybe Eli does have something left? I guess we rev it up yet again..."



Now the 39 year old QB is put back in the saddle - because you know damn well that will be the outcome - and the chase is back on. So we delay, yet again, another year to transition to the heir apparent. And I am backing asking the same question 365 days from now - do we really think we can win another SB with Eli?





Dude..stop. If you are upset with 10-6 and the playoffs in 2019 find something else to do other than follow The Giants. I think Eli is much closer to toast than not...I often agree with you but with this take, you lose me completely.







I knew that would be misread. I'm not upset by the winning and the chance for some enjoyment in the short-term. I fear the ramification of that winning by the front office and them getting this false hope - in my eyes - that Eli is still the solution at QB.



Let's be honest - in the last decade there isn't a pattern of winning in successive seasons with this QB. So why we would think he could suddenly reverse that at 39 is not what I would call a strong, winning bet. I think you made a mistake framing it the way you did. If we go 10-6 and WIN a playoff game...Full stop. AWESOME SAUCE! That would mean the team is decent. DG draft was solid and the FA signings worked out. Unless we had some kind of freakish turnover +XX ratio or we win all our close games that would go back to the mean the following year(McAdoo). You do yourself no favors making this point. Just my opinion.



I think Eli is at the end of a steep decline but would never try to make the argument that winning with him could ever be bad. In comment 14347982 bw in dc said:I think you made a mistake framing it the way you did. If we go 10-6 and WIN a playoff game...Full stop. AWESOME SAUCE! That would mean the team is decent. DG draft was solid and the FA signings worked out. Unless we had some kind of freakish turnover +XX ratio or we win all our close games that would go back to the mean the following year(McAdoo). You do yourself no favors making this point. Just my opinion.I think Eli is at the end of a steep decline but would never try to make the argument that winning with him could ever be bad.

Quote: most annoying thing about the endless debates on Eli Manning are the extremists who either insist (1) Eli shares no/very little of the responsibility for the team's poor play, or (2) all of the other issues are mostly moot because Eli is largely to blame.



Neither passes the smell test. Yet this conversation is largely dominated by those who try to shout down those in the middle.



Very well said.



Count me in the middle. Eli has been a problem - but he is not the problem.



Eli is a good player capable of greatness when surrounded by a better cast. No doubt the o-line has been an issue. But Eli has not elevated the team over that short coming. In comment 14347340 Eric from BBI said:Very well said.Count me in the middle. Eli has beenproblem - but he is notproblem.Eli is a good player capable of greatness when surrounded by a better cast. No doubt the o-line has been an issue. But Eli has not elevated the team over that short coming.

Quote: You can churn through GMs coaches coordinators and surrounding linemen and talent but Eli has and is the issue. I’m sure the Eli Fanboynistas will blame a dearth of receiving talent on the offense’s poor performance this year. Eli Dilfered his two Super Bowls and the Giants held on to him and overpaid him five years too long.



You guys seriously don't see that this is classic trolling behavior?

In comment 14348078 Les in TO said:You guys seriously don't see that this is classic trolling behavior?

Quote: In comment 14348078 Les in TO said:





Quote:





You can churn through GMs coaches coordinators and surrounding linemen and talent but Eli has and is the issue. I’m sure the Eli Fanboynistas will blame a dearth of receiving talent on the offense’s poor performance this year. Eli Dilfered his two Super Bowls and the Giants held on to him and overpaid him five years too long.







You guys seriously don't see that this is classic trolling behavior?

Of course. In comment 14348220 RinR said:Of course.

Quote: Here's my bigger fear - actually winning with Eli.



Let's say we go 10-6 with Eli at the helm. A classic outhouse to near penthouse NFL turnaround in this cap era.



And let's say we actually earn a wild card spot, even win a playoff game. But ultimately we are exposed for having too many holes and get rolled by a better team.



Then we are drafting at the bottom third of the next draft. And any hope of grabbing one of these supposed great QBs/class'20 is greatly diminished - absent selling off key future draft assets to move up.



Furthermore, and this is where it just becomes "Groundhog Day", a winning season puts Jints Central back in the same spot - "...maybe Eli does have something left? I guess we rev it up yet again..."



Now the 39 year old QB is put back in the saddle - because you know damn well that will be the outcome - and the chase is back on. So we delay, yet again, another year to transition to the heir apparent. And I am backing asking the same question 365 days from now - do we really think we can win another SB with Eli?





This what if is weird to me. Why would I be scared of a winning season, a playoff win, or even a potential SB. I would welcome it and smile the whole way. since 2000 other than the patriots the giants have been to 3 SBs. not many teams with supposedly better QBs, better defenses, better coacches, and with better records can make that claim. have we gone long strectches as a bad team, yes. But we still made it to 3 SBs and are 2/3 in the last 19 years. think about that for a moment. In comment 14347947 bw in dc said:This what if is weird to me. Why would I be scared of a winning season, a playoff win, or even a potential SB. I would welcome it and smile the whole way. since 2000 other than the patriots the giants have been to 3 SBs. not many teams with supposedly better QBs, better defenses, better coacches, and with better records can make that claim. have we gone long strectches as a bad team, yes. But we still made it to 3 SBs and are 2/3 in the last 19 years. think about that for a moment.

Quote: playoffs. Heck, suppose they win it all. And if they did, as you fear reward him and sign Eli for another year and put off the future. Would that be so bad? What if he cold do it again? What if the drop-off really was the OL and D or whatever. Would it be wrong to run for however long the string went?



Of course I would take the silverware, but I think all of that would require overcoming long, long odds.



We have a GM that walked into a mess, a recycled head coach, a team with material gaps on both sides of the ball, and the aging QB.



Does that feel stable to you to produce such an outcome?



In comment 14347995 Bill L said:Of course I would take the silverware, but I think all of that would require overcoming long, long odds.We have a GM that walked into a mess, a recycled head coach, a team with material gaps on both sides of the ball, and the aging QB.Does that feel stable to you to produce such an outcome?

Quote:

I think you made a mistake framing it the way you did. If we go 10-6 and WIN a playoff game...Full stop. AWESOME SAUCE! That would mean the team is decent. DG draft was solid and the FA signings worked out. Unless we had some kind of freakish turnover +XX ratio or we win all our close games that would go back to the mean the following year(McAdoo). You do yourself no favors making this point. Just my opinion.



I think Eli is at the end of a steep decline but would never try to make the argument that winning with him could ever be bad.



Fair enough.



I always look through the lens of what if is going to take to build a consistent winner for consecutive years. Not these one-offs. In comment 14348153 Thegratefulhead said:Fair enough.I always look through the lens of what if is going to take to build a consistent winner for consecutive years. Not these one-offs.

Yet Bill2 : 5:30 pm : link you cannot name a Qb who was or is both available and likely to be better.



All your "suggestions" are variations of " hey take a chance how could it be worse?" or "maybe its Darnold but that will take a few years to find out"



As reasoning goes this kind of swirl does not even make it to a hypothetical syllogism









agree with the OP 100% GiantNatty : 5:30 pm : link Eli's below average play has been the single biggest reason the team has struggled for years. It's sad that some are so emotionally attached to him that they can't see it, but that's part of being a fan I suppose...



I said it before the last two seasons - any season we go into with him as the starting quarterback is a lost season. Everything I've seen since leaves me just as convinced heading into this season.

A lot of good points are made. Default : 5:34 pm : link Numbers are numbers, and you can spin this however you want, as is done frequently by both sides of this debate.



But the problem isn't Eli, it's ownership.

Quote: In comment 14346975 Jim in NH said:





Quote:





Very well said, wish I had written it myself.



The number of threads and comments here about how this or that move makes Eli Manning FEEL are unbelievable.



This is the NFL. For good and for bad, the mission is "Just win, baby".







FFS, whats up with people named Jim!!!









Why do you ask? In comment 14346987 dep026 said:Why do you ask?

Quote: you cannot name a Qb who was or is both available and likely to be better.



All your "suggestions" are variations of " hey take a chance how could it be worse?" or "maybe its Darnold but that will take a few years to find out"



As reasoning goes this kind of swirl does not even make it to a hypothetical syllogism









I'm not looking to get better in the short term (w/Eli). I'm trying to find the best solution to get better in the long term. And sustain that over time.



And to do that, IMV, we need to get younger on both sides of the ball; and much younger and more mobile at QB. In comment 14348291 Bill2 said:I'm not looking to get better in the short term (w/Eli). I'm trying to find the best solution to get better in the long term. And sustain that over time.And to do that, IMV, we need to get younger on both sides of the ball; and much younger and more mobile at QB.

good idea Bill2 : 5:40 pm : link Name a QB that's younger and better and available?



Until we have one...is it your recommendation to drop the Qb we have first?



Is Jints Central suddenly smart if they drop all QBs and hope for a better one that's younger?



Or are they stupid to drop the one we do have ( no matter what his name) and go into the draft with no one?

Further to the point Bill2 : 5:44 pm : link If you want the new young Qb to have a chance then do you prefer:



Better lines while he learns?



Younger lines for the sake of it?



Some practical mix of the two on the lines with a lean towards younger as long as better is soon to come?

Quote: Name a QB that's younger and better and available?



Until we have one...is it your recommendation to drop the Qb we have first?



Is Jints Central suddenly smart if they drop all QBs and hope for a better one that's younger?



Or are they stupid to drop the one we do have ( no matter what his name) and go into the draft with no one?



Rosen. Admittedly I don't know for certain that he's available, though it's not a huge leap of logic to think he is. If he's available he's a better option for the Giants in 2019 than Eli. In comment 14348308 Bill2 said:Rosen. Admittedly I don't know for certain that he's available, though it's not a huge leap of logic to think he is. If he's available he's a better option for the Giants in 2019 than Eli.

. Bill2 : 6:26 pm : link At what price?



Despite a questionable center and RT?

Quote: At what price?



Despite a questionable center and RT?



At a second rounder I wouldn't think twice. Rosen is highly accurate in the short to intermediate passes this offense features. His background as a tennis player has given him the footwork to excel in the screen and quick pass game in ways that Eli never did even at his very best.



If expect increases in YAC for Engram and Barkley right off the bat.



And again, that would have been a found $15M on the salary cap had we done this last week. In comment 14348384 Bill2 said:At a second rounder I wouldn't think twice. Rosen is highly accurate in the short to intermediate passes this offense features. His background as a tennis player has given him the footwork to excel in the screen and quick pass game in ways that Eli never did even at his very best.If expect increases in YAC for Engram and Barkley right off the bat.And again, that would have been a found $15M on the salary cap had we done this last week.

Quote: Name a QB that's younger and better and available?



Until we have one...is it your recommendation to drop the Qb we have first?



Is Jints Central suddenly smart if they drop all QBs and hope for a better one that's younger?



Or are they stupid to drop the one we do have ( no matter what his name) and go into the draft with no one?



I appreciate the Gettleman no one is sacred, churn approach.



I'd like to see competition; both to avail the best player and shed some light on the quality of the rest of the team.



I believe Tanney and Lualetta are non-competition by design. I know the only alternative data point is a start 16 months ago by one Geno Smith who didn't fair much worse as a variable in the equation.



I'd like to see a camp with AJ McCarron, Josh Rosen (substitute 1st round pick), and Eli Manning. I'd like to see under fair evaluation, who is better right now and the medium-term.



I want the staff to come out of the process and say; we are putting our eggs in the basket of a guy we think we will win a future championship for this team. In comment 14348308 Bill2 said:I appreciate the Gettleman no one is sacred, churn approach.I'd like to see competition; both to avail the best player and shed some light on the quality of the rest of the team.I believe Tanney and Lualetta are non-competition by design. I know the only alternative data point is a start 16 months ago by one Geno Smith who didn't fair much worse as a variable in the equation.I'd like to see a camp with AJ McCarron, Josh Rosen (substitute 1st round pick), and Eli Manning. I'd like to see under fair evaluation, who is better right now and the medium-term.I want the staff to come out of the process and say; we are putting our eggs in the basket of a guy we think we will win a future championship for this team.

... christian : 6:47 pm : link I also don't think the older, slower QB fairs better in the equation where there is a poor line. I don't love seeing the team legend in the role of crash test dummy as the line rounds out (a la last year).



If the team isn't quite there, I'd rather a character like McCarron take the lumps while the rookie/Rosen gears up, and hand the baton mid-season.

RE: . christian : 7:04 pm : link

Quote: Good and reasonable thoughts



And lost in my rambling, hello Bill, hope life is treating you well.



I've posted the rhetorical "can Manning be champion again" a number of times without answering; the roster needs another 2 drafts and a dynamite UFA next year -- if Manning is the same guy he was weeks 9-17 with no degradation over the next 2 years, then yes. In comment 14348420 Bill2 said:And lost in my rambling, hello Bill, hope life is treating you well.I've posted the rhetorical "can Manning be champion again" a number of times without answering; the roster needs another 2 drafts and a dynamite UFA next year -- if Manning is the same guy he was weeks 9-17 with no degradation over the next 2 years, then yes.

Eli. GMoney : 7:05 pm : link Sign him for Ten more Fucking Years.

Another positive with Rosen is the investment Go Terps : 7:05 pm : link Or really, lack thereof. He wouldn't be here under the umbrella of protection that a high first round draft pick provides. If we were unhappy with him for whatever reason in 2019, we are not precluded from drafting a quarterback high in 2020.



And again, whatever you may think of Rosen there is one thing that is inarguable - he is a supremely talented thrower of the football. The reward with him is potentially extremely high.

Cannot ever cut Eli! GMoney : 7:10 pm : link Too many Eli Homers!

Quote: Or really, lack thereof. He wouldn't be here under the umbrella of protection that a high first round draft pick provides. If we were unhappy with him for whatever reason in 2019, we are not precluded from drafting a quarterback high in 2020.



And again, whatever you may think of Rosen there is one thing that is inarguable - he is a supremely talented thrower of the football. The reward with him is potentially extremely high.



The more time that goes by, I think Rosen just makes sense. I'd give AZ our 2nd rounder for him and hope it works out. Wonder what Shurmur thinks of him? In comment 14348434 Go Terps said:The more time that goes by, I think Rosen just makes sense. I'd give AZ our 2nd rounder for him and hope it works out. Wonder what Shurmur thinks of him?

. arcarsenal : 7:20 pm : link Rosen was the QB I liked the most last year - I am still a big believer in the talent. His mechanics are great and he throws a beautiful ball.



Obviously if that's a route available to us, it's what I'd prefer to do. It makes sense for several reasons.



The only obvious questions are: how willing is Arizona to actually deal him; and how interested are NYG?



Unfortunately, if jt is correct - it seems the latter would render the former question worthless to even answer since he maintains they're a "no" on Rosen.



I don't know if that means the Giants just aren't interested, or if it means that they are - but not at the purported ask.



The only thing I am hanging onto here is that Gettleman definitely seems to be sending out more smoke this year than he did last year and I think NYG's draft approach seems more fluid/flexible - which naturally comes with the additional capital - but it doesn't feel like we're really married to a specific player like we were with Barkley. At least not at this juncture.



Eli being here and being the one to pass the baton really doesn't bug me that much. The pause when asked if Eli was "promised" the starting gig did, though. I don't understand why it needs to be approached that way.



Just say we know who Eli is, we know what he's capable of and that he'll be given every opportunity to retain his job... but is a promise really necessary at this juncture? If we draft someone or bring someone else in and they outperform him in camp, it should be their job. There's no reason why anyone should just be promised the job given the current landscape of the team.

Quote: Name a QB that's younger and better and available?



Until we have one...is it your recommendation to drop the Qb we have first?



Is Jints Central suddenly smart if they drop all QBs and hope for a better one that's younger?



Or are they stupid to drop the one we do have ( no matter what his name) and go into the draft with no one?



Yes. I would have cut Eli for for his cap money. And reinvested that elsewhere. I'm just deferring to the football actuarial tables that Eli is very close to "the cliff". So time to get into the QB audition phase of the transition.



Like Terps, I would be very aggressive to secure Rosen. Economically, it's a win-win. Low risk all the way around. Unfortunately, whatever negative view the Giants had of him last year pre-draft appears, by some accounts, to have extended to this year as well.



Otherwise, there are multiple ways I would play this. Draft a QB in the second or third round this year - I am partial to Finley, Grier, and even Thorson. Or I could consider a trade for Lock at #17, but that's a tougher sell - or trade for a Driskel-type or go with Lauletta. And let the audition begin.



If we fail with any of those, including Rosen, we are likely in the driver's seat for a top QB in the 2020 draft.



As I mentioned earlier, what I like is that we have now have the beginning of a nice offensive infrastructure with a better OL, a terrific RB, a solid slot WR, and a good TE. A solid surrounding for a new QB.



In comment 14348308 Bill2 said:Yes. I would have cut Eli for for his cap money. And reinvested that elsewhere. I'm just deferring to the football actuarial tables that Eli is very close to "the cliff". So time to get into the QB audition phase of the transition.Like Terps, I would be very aggressive to secure Rosen. Economically, it's a win-win. Low risk all the way around. Unfortunately, whatever negative view the Giants had of him last year pre-draft appears, by some accounts, to have extended to this year as well.Otherwise, there are multiple ways I would play this. Draft a QB in the second or third round this year - I am partial to Finley, Grier, and even Thorson. Or I could consider a trade for Lock at #17, but that's a tougher sell - or trade for a Driskel-type or go with Lauletta. And let the audition begin.If we fail with any of those, including Rosen, we are likely in the driver's seat for a top QB in the 2020 draft.As I mentioned earlier, what I like is that we have now have the beginning of a nice offensive infrastructure with a better OL, a terrific RB, a solid slot WR, and a good TE. A solid surrounding for a new QB.

Rosen would be my least preferred option Bill L : 7:30 pm : link We lose the chance to improve the OL that you say youwant to improve (or the DL f we take OL at #17). That pick is a useful asset. So, if he sucks, we lose the chance to better ourselves and go back in the mix with the same quandary about moving up in 2020 but more holes to fill.



And, the likeliest outcome still remains that we begin the build around and forgo QB picks next year...which is actually what we would almost certainly do even if he sucks. Nobody throws away that pick without giving him more than a year to show for himself...and he retires due to the cerebral hematoma and we are stuck for half a decade in “QB hell”

One more thing... bw in dc : 7:31 pm : link I am not fond of using that #6 pick on a QB. I think that's not the way to go this year.

Quote: In comment 14347995 Bill L said:





Quote:





playoffs. Heck, suppose they win it all. And if they did, as you fear reward him and sign Eli for another year and put off the future. Would that be so bad? What if he cold do it again? What if the drop-off really was the OL and D or whatever. Would it be wrong to run for however long the string went?







Of course I would take the silverware, but I think all of that would require overcoming long, long odds.



We have a GM that walked into a mess, a recycled head coach, a team with material gaps on both sides of the ball, and the aging QB.



Does that feel stable to you to produce such an outcome?





Well, this was your scenario in the first place....”My fear is....” so you fear it in one post and argue against the possibility of it happening in another. That makes no sense. In comment 14348272 bw in dc said:Well, this was your scenario in the first place....”My fear is....” so you fear it in one post and argue against the possibility of it happening in another. That makes no sense.

My perception Go Terps : 7:33 pm : link The main source of my aggravation towards the Giants on the Eli issue is that it appears to me that the following is true:



Because of the commitment to Eli, the Giants passed on Darnold in the 2018 draft and do not appear to be interested in Rosen in the 2019 offseason.



Rosen's situation still has yet to play out, and if Arizona opts to keep him I'll admit to being wrong and withdraw any criticism of the Giants for not pursuing him. But if Rosen ends up being traded to the Dolphins or Patriots for a 3rd round pick, I think many of us are going to be within our rights to be aggravated at the Giants' approach.



Both Darnold and Rosen are high level QB prospects. To pass on an opportunity to add either over the course of a year because we thought Eli "could still play"...that would be tough to accept.

To the OP BlueLou'sBack : 7:34 pm : link Eli could be. You make a very good case for that. Most fans and media around the league consider him to suck at this point. Here, people have very blue tinted shades.

Quote: We lose the chance to improve the OL that you say youwant to improve (or the DL f we take OL at #17). That pick is a useful asset. So, if he sucks, we lose the chance to better ourselves and go back in the mix with the same quandary about moving up in 2020 but more holes to fill.



And, the likeliest outcome still remains that we begin the build around and forgo QB picks next year...which is actually what we would almost certainly do even if he sucks. Nobody throws away that pick without giving him more than a year to show for himself...and he retires due to the cerebral hematoma and we are stuck for half a decade in “QB hell”



Why would we lose the chance to improve the offensive line by way of surrendering a 2nd round pick for Rosen?



We could go BPA defense @ 6, we could look for ORT @ 17. We can also look OL in round 3 or 4.



Giving up pick 37 and maybe a future 3rd or something of that ilk precludes us from being able to improve the offensive line?



I don't really understand that logic. In comment 14348472 Bill L said:Why would we lose the chance to improve the offensive line by way of surrendering a 2nd round pick for Rosen?We could go BPA defense @ 6, we could look for ORT @ 17. We can also look OL in round 3 or 4.Giving up pick 37 and maybe a future 3rd or something of that ilk precludes us from being able to improve the offensive line?I don't really understand that logic.

Quote: The main source of my aggravation towards the Giants on the Eli issue is that it appears to me that the following is true:



Because of the commitment to Eli, the Giants passed on Darnold in the 2018 draft and do not appear to be interested in Rosen in the 2019 offseason.



Rosen's situation still has yet to play out, and if Arizona opts to keep him I'll admit to being wrong and withdraw any criticism of the Giants for not pursuing him. But if Rosen ends up being traded to the Dolphins or Patriots for a 3rd round pick, I think many of us are going to be within our rights to be aggravated at the Giants' approach.



Both Darnold and Rosen are high level QB prospects. To pass on an opportunity to add either over the course of a year because we thought Eli "could still play"...that would be tough to accept. . Your post was okay until you got to the last sentence which you present as a statement of fact without any evidence. We have no idea why they would have no interest inRosen and they have made it abundantly clear numerous times why they opted not to draft Darnold. In comment 14348477 Go Terps said:. Your post was okay until you got to the last sentence which you present as a statement of fact without any evidence. We have no idea why they would have no interest inRosen and they have made it abundantly clear numerous times why they opted not to draft Darnold.

If DG decided... Dnew15 : 7:38 pm : link F that - I'm straight up cutting Eli and trading up to get Murray b/c Eli is done and I'm starting completely over.



Do you think that Eli Manning gets a contract from another NFL team right away?



If so - what kind of deal do you think he'd get?

Bill L Go Terps : 7:39 pm : link I would bet a paycheck that, had Eli retired after the 2017 season, the Giants would have drafted Sam Darnold. I think the Barkley pick was hugely influenced by Eli's presence. I think every decision taken that offseason was hugely influenced by Eli's presence, and Mara ensuring that Eli would be the quarterback in 2018.



There was no way in hell they were going to draft Darnold to push Eli out the door.

Quote: In comment 14348472 Bill L said:





Quote:





We lose the chance to improve the OL that you say youwant to improve (or the DL f we take OL at #17). That pick is a useful asset. So, if he sucks, we lose the chance to better ourselves and go back in the mix with the same quandary about moving up in 2020 but more holes to fill.



And, the likeliest outcome still remains that we begin the build around and forgo QB picks next year...which is actually what we would almost certainly do even if he sucks. Nobody throws away that pick without giving him more than a year to show for himself...and he retires due to the cerebral hematoma and we are stuck for half a decade in “QB hell”







Why would we lose the chance to improve the offensive line by way of surrendering a 2nd round pick for Rosen?



We could go BPA defense @ 6, we could look for ORT @ 17. We can also look OL in round 3 or 4.



Giving up pick 37 and maybe a future 3rd or something of that ilk precludes us from being able to improve the offensive line?



I don't really understand that logic.

That #2 gets us a top tier OL or, as I said, Defensive player (where we need many top players) if they go OL at 17. If they go DL, DL, then they lose the opportunity...minimal chance a starting is in round 3 or later...to fix the line which we say is needed for a young qb to succeed.



Better use of resources is fix the holes this year and plug in the QB afterward. In comment 14348479 arcarsenal said:That #2 gets us a top tier OL or, as I said, Defensive player (where we need many top players) if they go OL at 17. If they go DL, DL, then they lose the opportunity...minimal chance a starting is in round 3 or later...to fix the line which we say is needed for a young qb to succeed.Better use of resources is fix the holes this year and plug in the QB afterward.

Quote: I would bet a paycheck that, had Eli retired after the 2017 season, the Giants would have drafted Sam Darnold. I think the Barkley pick was hugely influenced by Eli's presence. I think every decision taken that offseason was hugely influenced by Eli's presence, and Mara ensuring that Eli would be the quarterback in 2018.



There was no way in hell they were going to draft Darnold to push Eli out the door.



But It’s easy to bet a paycheck on something that is not testable. At least you can agree that we will never know. In comment 14348492 Go Terps said:But It’s easy to bet a paycheck on something that is not testable. At least you can agree that we will never know.

Quote: Do you think that Eli Manning gets a contract from another NFL team right away?



Nope In comment 14348488 Dnew15 said:Nope

Quote: In comment 14348479 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 14348472 Bill L said:





Quote:





We lose the chance to improve the OL that you say youwant to improve (or the DL f we take OL at #17). That pick is a useful asset. So, if he sucks, we lose the chance to better ourselves and go back in the mix with the same quandary about moving up in 2020 but more holes to fill.



And, the likeliest outcome still remains that we begin the build around and forgo QB picks next year...which is actually what we would almost certainly do even if he sucks. Nobody throws away that pick without giving him more than a year to show for himself...and he retires due to the cerebral hematoma and we are stuck for half a decade in “QB hell”







Why would we lose the chance to improve the offensive line by way of surrendering a 2nd round pick for Rosen?



We could go BPA defense @ 6, we could look for ORT @ 17. We can also look OL in round 3 or 4.



Giving up pick 37 and maybe a future 3rd or something of that ilk precludes us from being able to improve the offensive line?



I don't really understand that logic.





That #2 gets us a top tier OL or, as I said, Defensive player (where we need many top players) if they go OL at 17. If they go DL, DL, then they lose the opportunity...minimal chance a starting is in round 3 or later...to fix the line which we say is needed for a young qb to succeed.



Better use of resources is fix the holes this year and plug in the QB afterward.



I don't think the 2nd round pick we'd spend on an offensive lineman has significantly better odds (if better odds at all) of being a "hit" pick than Rosen succeeding or being a starting-caliber QB.



We'd have an extra dart... maybe two. But that doesn't mean we're going to throw bullseyes with them - we may even miss the board entirely.



What if Rosen does pan out? Now we have two top 10 picks from the 2018 draft, a QB/RB duo on rookie deals, and a 3-4 year window to maximize the team around them with the advantages that type of cap structure affords you. In comment 14348493 Bill L said:I don't think the 2nd round pick we'd spend on an offensive lineman has significantly better odds (if better odds at all) of being a "hit" pick than Rosen succeeding or being a starting-caliber QB.We'd have an extra dart... maybe two. But that doesn't mean we're going to throw bullseyes with them - we may even miss the board entirely.What if Rosen does pan out? Now we have two top 10 picks from the 2018 draft, a QB/RB duo on rookie deals, and a 3-4 year window to maximize the team around them with the advantages that type of cap structure affords you.

Bill L Go Terps : 7:47 pm : link Maybe we'll know years from now, but yeah it's not testable at the moment. It's easy to piece it together though based on their actions (in sequential order):



- firing McAdoo and Reese for the benching

- using Accorsi to hire Gettleman

- extending Beckham

- drafting Barkley

- drafting a project QB with Lauletta

- cutting Davis Webb

- signing Tanney

- throwing Lauletta under the bus after his one appearance

- paying Eli his $5M bonus



That all points to "starting QB is not a priority...I think we're good with Eli".



I think Eli is here in 2019, and if he wants to be, 2020 at least.

I.. FatMan in Charlotte : 7:48 pm : link



Quote: Eli Dilfered his two Super Bowls



An insufferable fuck of a troll. just wonder what will happen when the one-trick pony is finally sent to the glue factory??An insufferable fuck of a troll.

RE: . Thegratefulhead : 7:48 pm : link

Quote: Rosen was the QB I liked the most last year - I am still a big believer in the talent. His mechanics are great and he throws a beautiful ball.



Obviously if that's a route available to us, it's what I'd prefer to do. It makes sense for several reasons.



The only obvious questions are: how willing is Arizona to actually deal him; and how interested are NYG?



Unfortunately, if jt is correct - it seems the latter would render the former question worthless to even answer since he maintains they're a "no" on Rosen.



I don't know if that means the Giants just aren't interested, or if it means that they are - but not at the purported ask.



The only thing I am hanging onto here is that Gettleman definitely seems to be sending out more smoke this year than he did last year and I think NYG's draft approach seems more fluid/flexible - which naturally comes with the additional capital - but it doesn't feel like we're really married to a specific player like we were with Barkley. At least not at this juncture.



Eli being here and being the one to pass the baton really doesn't bug me that much. The pause when asked if Eli was "promised" the starting gig did, though. I don't understand why it needs to be approached that way.



Just say we know who Eli is, we know what he's capable of and that he'll be given every opportunity to retain his job... but is a promise really necessary at this juncture? If we draft someone or bring someone else in and they outperform him in camp, it should be their job. There's no reason why anyone should just be promised the job given the current landscape of the team. I would add my name to this post as I feel exactly the same way In comment 14348458 arcarsenal said:I would add my name to this post as I feel exactly the same way

RE: I.. Thegratefulhead : 7:50 pm : link

Quote: just wonder what will happen when the one-trick pony is finally sent to the glue factory??







Quote:





Eli Dilfered his two Super Bowls







An insufferable fuck of a troll. Who said that? I've missed it scrolling through twice. In comment 14348505 FatMan in Charlotte said:Who said that? I've missed it scrolling through twice.

Rosen would be good, a 1st rd rookie QB this would be better Eric on Li : 7:51 pm : link they didn't pick him for a reason last year, just because he's cheaper now shouldn't totally distort that. I also liked his talent best last year and think he has the best pure passing ability of anyone in either class. But he's also probably the least mobile - which I'd prefer to not get tied to for the next 10 years.



Gettleman has seemingly made it very clear he wants to find the franchises next QB sooner rather than later. I think it's fair to evaluate who we end up with whenever it happens and keep Eli around in the interim. QB's have the highest bust rate of any position - rushing into the first available option seems like an invitation for trouble, especially since we now have the draft capital to be strategic (either this year or next).

Quote: Better use of resources is fix the holes this year and plug in the QB afterward.



If the Giants have a chance to markedly improve the quality of QB play in the medium-term, would that not be an extraordinary good use of resources?



Would you disagree QB has an outsized impact on a team, and the jump from average to good at that position is more impactful than a bad to good jump at say right tackle?



If this is about holes, aren't all holes not created equal, and might there be plenty of "hole" at the QB position that could cover for other less important holes? In comment 14348493 Bill L said:If the Giants have a chance to markedly improve the quality of QB play in the medium-term, would that not be an extraordinary good use of resources?Would you disagree QB has an outsized impact on a team, and the jump from average to good at that position is more impactful than a bad to good jump at say right tackle?If this is about holes, aren't all holes not created equal, and might there be plenty of "hole" at the QB position that could cover for other less important holes?

Quote: In comment 14348493 Bill L said:





Quote:





Better use of resources is fix the holes this year and plug in the QB afterward.







If the Giants have a chance to markedly improve the quality of QB play in the medium-term, would that not be an extraordinary good use of resources?



Would you disagree QB has an outsized impact on a team, and the jump from average to good at that position is more impactful than a bad to good jump at say right tackle?



If this is about holes, aren't all holes not created equal, and might there be plenty of "hole" at the QB position that could cover for other less important holes?

Well, plugging the other holes eases the transition of the QB. But also, I don’t want to just plug with paper mache. The #2 pick gets an OL better than can be gotten otherwise. The qb that we would get next year would be better than we can get therwise. And, I simply don’t think Rosen has any sort of shelf life other than one long enough for us to rely and plan around him. In comment 14348512 christian said:Well, plugging the other holes eases the transition of the QB. But also, I don’t want to just plug with paper mache. The #2 pick gets an OL better than can be gotten otherwise. The qb that we would get next year would be better than we can get therwise. And, I simply don’t think Rosen has any sort of shelf life other than one long enough for us to rely and plan around him.

Quote: they didn't pick him for a reason last year, just because he's cheaper now shouldn't totally distort that. I also liked his talent best last year and think he has the best pure passing ability of anyone in either class. But he's also probably the least mobile - which I'd prefer to not get tied to for the next 10 years.



Gettleman has seemingly made it very clear he wants to find the franchises next QB sooner rather than later. I think it's fair to evaluate who we end up with whenever it happens and keep Eli around in the interim. QB's have the highest bust rate of any position - rushing into the first available option seems like an invitation for trouble, especially since we now have the draft capital to be strategic (either this year or next).



Gettleman made it clear it needs to be addressed. There was urgency. But with Francessa he was cagey about using THIS draft to address it. And I forgot the phrase he used, but it gave the impression that a trade was a possibility. Which got me thinking Rosen was back in the picture. But jt indicated - rather strongly - that there is little to no interest in Rosen. So I'm not sure where we are...



I've been reading and hearing more of a steady beat the Giants were not smitten with Haskins at the Combine. Not sure whether it was the interview and/or his work on the field. So I think it's really a mystery right now where or how Gettleman is looking to solve this problem.



And it seems crystal clear that Lauletta is persona non grata these days.



So until more information is available, I think the formula right now is Eli as the starter and Taney as the back-up. In comment 14348510 Eric on Li said:Gettleman made it clear it needs to be addressed. There was urgency. But with Francessa he was cagey about using THIS draft to address it. And I forgot the phrase he used, but it gave the impression that a trade was a possibility. Which got me thinking Rosen was back in the picture. But jt indicated - rather strongly - that there is little to no interest in Rosen. So I'm not sure where we are...I've been reading and hearing more of a steady beat the Giants were not smitten with Haskins at the Combine. Not sure whether it was the interview and/or his work on the field. So I think it's really a mystery right now where or how Gettleman is looking to solve this problem.And it seems crystal clear that Lauletta is persona non grata these days.So until more information is available, I think the formula right now is Eli as the starter and Taney as the back-up.

For a single season Bill L : 8:22 pm : link Long-term the draft is rich next year.



Are we long-term or not?

Quote: And, I simply don’t think Rosen has any sort of shelf life other than one long enough for us to rely and plan around him.



Fair enough -- if Rosen just isn't good enough to build around -- then case closed.



I wouldn't worry about easing, or the alternative player. If there is a QB who has the skills to be a good starter and he's available for a 2nd round pick, I make the trade ASAP.



I think he's plenty good to invest a pick and can be a good starter, which I think is a marked improvement over the QB play today. I'd peg the current play as average, with plenty of room of to improve.



I think better QB play can cover for a lot, and dial down the pressure on the management and coaching. In comment 14348517 Bill L said:Fair enough -- if Rosen just isn't good enough to build around -- then case closed.I wouldn't worry about easing, or the alternative player. If there is a QB who has the skills to be a good starter and he's available for a 2nd round pick, I make the trade ASAP.I think he's plenty good to invest a pick and can be a good starter, which I think is a marked improvement over the QB play today. I'd peg the current play as average, with plenty of room of to improve.I think better QB play can cover for a lot, and dial down the pressure on the management and coaching.

I think his shelf -life is short, not because of his ability Bill L : 8:26 pm : link But because of his propensity to wobble and require people to ask him if he knows the day of the week.

Rosen's physical talent isn't the question Terps BigBlueCane : 8:32 pm : link its his mental capacity or lack thereof.



Playing in NYC requires a specific mindset that he does not have.



That's why it would be a mistake to bring him here.



The rest I agree with.



Bw, your nightmare scenario would be more realistic if you had simply stopped at them making the playoffs. That I could see happening and fooling them as it did last time.

. arcarsenal : 8:33 pm : link Always enjoy when people are somehow convinced they've captured the mindset and thought process of a kid they've spent no actual time around and don't even know personally....

Quote: Always enjoy when people are somehow convinced they've captured the mindset and thought process of a kid they've spent no actual time around and don't even know personally....



Just to be clear, my comment above wasn’t about his mental acuity or personality, neither of which concerns me too much. My comment was about the cranial injury risk and subsequent precipitous retirement. In comment 14348552 arcarsenal said:Just to be clear, my comment above wasn’t about his mental acuity or personality, neither of which concerns me too much. My comment was about the cranial injury risk and subsequent precipitous retirement.

Quote: Long-term the draft is rich next year.



Are we long-term or not?



I don't know about next year's crop either being some bumper crop. Tua is a great college QB but I think his medical is a real concern. Herbert looks to be a great athlete playing QB. But he really regressed last year, so who knows where he lands. Fromm looks the steadiest, but I don't see anything really on the plus or plus-plus side.



As I've mentioned before, this draft should have better value in the later rounds. I think Finley would be a very worthwhile selection in round two or three. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if he actually slips into the late first.



In comment 14348540 Bill L said:I don't know about next year's crop either being some bumper crop. Tua is a great college QB but I think his medical is a real concern. Herbert looks to be a great athlete playing QB. But he really regressed last year, so who knows where he lands. Fromm looks the steadiest, but I don't see anything really on the plus or plus-plus side.As I've mentioned before, this draft should have better value in the later rounds. I think Finley would be a very worthwhile selection in round two or three. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if he actually slips into the late first.

Quote: In comment 14348540 Bill L said:





Quote:





Long-term the draft is rich next year.



Are we long-term or not?







I don't know about next year's crop either being some bumper crop. Tua is a great college QB but I think his medical is a real concern. Herbert looks to be a great athlete playing QB. But he really regressed last year, so who knows where he lands. Fromm looks the steadiest, but I don't see anything really on the plus or plus-plus side.



As I've mentioned before, this draft should have better value in the later rounds. I think Finley would be a very worthwhile selection in round two or three. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if he actually slips into the late first.



I’ve no issue with that. I had Stidham late in my mental mock.



And I’ve said here many times, that I would actually pick a QB in the mid to late rounds every single draft. Thats regardless of the age or tenure of my starter. That’s my lottery ticket and one day it would pay off. Nassib. Webb, Lauletta...I’m okay with them all. Just so long as you cut bait as soon as you know their ceiling. In comment 14348576 bw in dc said:I’ve no issue with that. I had Stidham late in my mental mock.And I’ve said here many times, that I would actually pick a QB in the mid to late rounds every single draft. Thats regardless of the age or tenure of my starter. That’s my lottery ticket and one day it would pay off. Nassib. Webb, Lauletta...I’m okay with them all. Just so long as you cut bait as soon as you know their ceiling.

Quote: In comment 14348552 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Always enjoy when people are somehow convinced they've captured the mindset and thought process of a kid they've spent no actual time around and don't even know personally....







Just to be clear, my comment above wasn’t about his mental acuity or personality, neither of which concerns me too much. My comment was about the cranial injury risk and subsequent precipitous retirement.



I know - wasn't a response to your posts, Bill - it was the one above mine.



One thing to call it a concern, another to be sure he can't play in New York. Not sure how someone here could possibly have enough information to know that and express it as a certainty, but.. we know how it goes here. In comment 14348557 Bill L said:I know - wasn't a response to your posts, Bill - it was the one above mine.One thing to call it a concern, another to be sure he can't play in New York. Not sure how someone here could possibly have enough information to know that and express it as a certainty, but.. we know how it goes here.

Ryan Fitzpatrick just signed a deal for 10 million for 2 years..... Britt in VA : 9:17 pm : link which could go as high as 17-20 million



Josh McCown signed a one year contract at 39 years old for 10 million dollars with the Jets.



Alex Smith signed a 5 year, 85 million dollar deal last year.



And you're telling me that Eli would not get another contract from another team if he were cut tomorrow? Okay, yeah, that's totally rational.

Quote: which could go as high as 17-20 million



Josh McCown signed a one year contract at 39 years old for 10 million dollars with the Jets.



Alex Smith signed a 5 year, 85 million dollar deal last year.



And you're telling me that Eli would not get another contract from another team if he were cut tomorrow? Okay, yeah, that's totally rational.



What team and terms do you think Manning gets if cut today? In comment 14348615 Britt in VA said:What team and terms do you think Manning gets if cut today?

Quote:

I’ve no issue with that. I had Stidham late in my mental mock.



And I’ve said here many times, that I would actually pick a QB in the mid to late rounds every single draft. Thats regardless of the age or tenure of my starter. That’s my lottery ticket and one day it would pay off. Nassib. Webb, Lauletta...I’m okay with them all. Just so long as you cut bait as soon as you know their ceiling.



Speaking my language now. I would draft a QB every year, too - somewhere. It's a very wise strategy because it will pay a dividend sooner or later. And you can never have enough quality at that position. In comment 14348585 Bill L said:Speaking my language now. I would draft a QB every year, too - somewhere. It's a very wise strategy because it will pay a dividend sooner or later. And you can never have enough quality at that position.