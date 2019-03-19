Dave 'Te with a juicy Giants Rumor Anakim : 3/19/2019 3:25 pm The NFL Draft Report

PRO DAY RUMOR MILL

Chatter today at Tide Pro Day-Giants serious in talks with Raiders in attempt to move up for Quinnen Williams. No details, but it obviously will include #6 & other goodies

Hope not eric2425ny : 3/19/2019 3:26 pm
Stay at 6 and take BPA.

... BleedBlue : 3/19/2019 3:29 pm : link they are moving up but not for Q williams.





IF they get williams, i think a trade for rosen is almost a given considering there will be no #17 this year and waiting is a massive risk.



if they can move up for williams using a 2020 1st, then trade for rosen and go williams at 4 and dev bush at 17

Q Williams Thegratefulhead : 3/19/2019 3:30 pm
Is the best player in this draft...End of story. If we can get him, 2 years in row we will draft he best player in the draft. I think he will be better than Jerome Brown.

What "goodies?" Beezer : 3/19/2019 3:30 pm : link The 17? No.



The Round 2 pick? No.



Either of the thirds? No.



After that, we can talk. Maybe.

That doesn't make any sense. Brown Recluse : 3/19/2019 3:30 pm
If they move up, it better be for a QB.

RE: Would it be wise to use up quality picks, Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:30 pm : link

Quote: if we can get a great pick at 6?



Yes... Quinnen Williams is elite and if you don't get Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, or Big Q then you are getting a top player not an elite player. He would be a monster for us and I would trade all day ever day as long as it doesn't include #17

I find it doubtful Rocky369 : 3/19/2019 3:30 pm
until you see who's going ahead of you.

Well at 4....if Murrays goes one George from PA : 3/19/2019 3:30 pm
Secures one of the top 3....of Bosa, Allen and Williams.....which are the best in draft.

But Where does he play in a 3-4?



But Where does he play in a 3-4?

RE: Would it be wise to use up quality picks, Anakim : 3/19/2019 3:30 pm : link

Quote: if we can get a great pick at 6?



I happen to think Quinnen Williams is the best player in the Draft. His quickness and dominance on the inside is truly reminiscent of Aaron Donald. Quinnen is truly a player you build your defense around.



I happen to think Quinnen Williams is the best player in the Draft. His quickness and dominance on the inside is truly reminiscent of Aaron Donald. Quinnen is truly a player you build your defense around.

With that being said, Quinnen is really a 3T. I'm not sure if Bettcher would really commit to a 4-3 that's built around Quinnen. We don't exactly have a lot of pieces, but if we're going to trade up for Quinnen, we must switch over to the 4-3. It would bring out the best in Quinnen.

RE: ... regulator : 3/19/2019 3:30 pm : link

Quote: they are moving up but not for Q williams.





IF they get williams, i think a trade for rosen is almost a given considering there will be no #17 this year and waiting is a massive risk.



if they can move up for williams using a 2020 1st, then trade for rosen and go williams at 4 and dev bush at 17



You'd be willing to give up a 2020 1st to move up a few spots to take Williams?



You'd be willing to give up a 2020 1st to move up a few spots to take Williams?

Really?

RE: What Anakim : 3/19/2019 3:31 pm : link

Quote: The 17? No.



The Round 2 pick? No.



Either of the thirds? No.



After that, we can talk. Maybe.



We only have one third

Didn't Dave toss out a rumor last year and got Brown Recluse : 3/19/2019 3:31 pm
scolded by Sy because it was completely fabricated?

Trade up to #4 Matt G : 3/19/2019 3:31 pm : link For a guy who very well may go #2 or #3?



I'm guessing this would be a draft day trade if there is any truth to it

Depends on the cost Bill L : 3/19/2019 3:31 pm
I've read a couple places where Williams is the best player in the draft. If I trade, I would much rather use an asset for Williams than Rosen.

Is Williams That Much Better clatterbuck : 3/19/2019 3:32 pm
than other defensive players available at six? Doesn't seem to make sense.

That is going to be a heavy price. DonnieD89 : 3/19/2019 3:33 pm
Could it be #6 and another player?

RE: Hope not Jim Bur(n)t : 3/19/2019 3:33 pm : link

Quote: Stay at 6 and take BPA.



Agree - we need several good players

RE: Trade up to #4 Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:33 pm : link

Quote: For a guy who very well may go #2 or #3?



I'm guessing this would be a draft day trade if there is any truth to it



I would assume that we are after one of the top 4 players in the draft. Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, and probably the top Giant want in Quinnen Williams.

The Giants can't be stupid enough to give away ... Boy Cord : 3/19/2019 3:34 pm
... their 2020 1st rounder. That's a top-3 pick as we sit here today.

RE: That is going to be a heavy price. Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:34 pm : link

Quote: Could it be #6 and another player?



It is only 2 spots... it isn't going to be that crazy. Maybe a 2nd rounder.

RE: Is Williams That Much Better Thegratefulhead : 3/19/2019 3:35 pm : link

I think he JJ Watt/Aaron Donald type of presence. He can single-handedly wreck your offense unless you allocate extra resources to deal with him.

If they trade up madeinstars : 3/19/2019 3:35 pm
for anything other than a QB...

RE: Is Williams That Much Better Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:36 pm : link

Quote: than other defensive players available at six? Doesn't seem to make sense.



ridiculously better... The top 3 Def are off the charts while the others are really good.

trade with Oakland charles355 : 3/19/2019 3:36 pm : link we give #6 and #17

we receive #4 and # 24 and #126



we get best remaining DL and a T at #24 +

Thanks. Thought we still had two thirds. Beezer : 3/19/2019 3:36 pm
It's just 2 spots, from 6 to 4. Would a fourth get it done?

No way I'd want the Giants to cash in next year's 1st to move 2 spots.



No way I'd want the Giants to cash in next year's 1st to move 2 spots.

I don't really see it. Williams is going to be a good pro Ten Ton Hammer : 3/19/2019 3:37 pm
but you'd have to think he's going to be an elite NFL pass rusher. I don't think he's that kind transcendent player.

RE: RE: ... BleedBlue : 3/19/2019 3:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14347922 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





they are moving up but not for Q williams.





IF they get williams, i think a trade for rosen is almost a given considering there will be no #17 this year and waiting is a massive risk.



if they can move up for williams using a 2020 1st, then trade for rosen and go williams at 4 and dev bush at 17







You'd be willing to give up a 2020 1st to move up a few spots to take Williams?



Really?



i meant as a package...get maybe a 2 or 3 back but thats contingent on getting rosen

RE: trade with Oakland Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:37 pm : link

Quote: we give #6 and #17

we receive #4 and # 24 and #126



we get best remaining DL and a T at #24 +



Oh come on man... Why would they move down 2 spots at the top of the draft to gain 7 spots later in the first and give up #126? Come on man.

This would be annoying to me NoGainDayne : 3/19/2019 3:38 pm
winning those useless games with a team going no where only to then trade our picks to move back up into that position.

Sorry Getts / Shurmur you want to win those games find a star at 6



Sorry Getts / Shurmur you want to win those games find a star at 6

This is false Sammo85 : 3/19/2019 3:38 pm : link There is no chance Raiders pass up taking Williams themselves. Also again Giants are in no position to be trading up in Round 1.



We have limited ammunition in Rounds 4,5,7 to use in trading up but that opportunity applies in Rounds 3,4,5.



We need to nail all three picks in the top 40. Heck some of our third and some of our fours and fives need to be immediate contributors on defense.

Shurmur referred to Alabama DLine bc4life : 3/19/2019 3:39 pm
as unblockable. Doubt few would have an issue with them taking Q Williams with their first pick or even moving up. The devil's in the details (aka goodies)





trade 1st bc4life : 3/19/2019 3:40 pm
and give up one the 3rds? Doubt you'd get it for less.

RE: I don't really see it. Williams is going to be a good pro Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:40 pm : link

Quote: but you'd have to think he's going to be an elite NFL pass rusher. I don't think he's that kind transcendent player.



He is amazing. Look out of all the first round Alabama DT that have come out ... IMO he is the best so far. He is a stud.

RE: What adamg : 3/19/2019 3:41 pm : link

Quote: The 17? No.



The Round 2 pick? No.



Either of the thirds? No.



After that, we can talk. Maybe.



The Jets traded up in a similar spot and it costs two seconds. That's the likely price...

RE: RE: Would it be wise to use up quality picks, adamg : 3/19/2019 3:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14347914 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





if we can get a great pick at 6?







Yes... Quinnen Williams is elite and if you don't get Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, or Big Q then you are getting a top player not an elite player. He would be a monster for us and I would trade all day ever day as long as it doesn't include #17



It should cost less than 17. Probably our second and a future 2 or 3.

RE: RE: What Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14347926 Beezer said:





Quote:





The 17? No.



The Round 2 pick? No.



Either of the thirds? No.



After that, we can talk. Maybe.







The Jets traded up in a similar spot and it costs two seconds. That's the likely price...



They traded up from 6 to 3 last year and it cost 3 2nd rounders. This would probably cost us less as A) it is from 6 to 4. Also this isn't a QB heavy draft like last year.

Maybe the Giants fivehead : 3/19/2019 3:44 pm
should have lost a couple more games? This is what they get for competing after the season was lost.

RE: #6 + Shep or EE adamg : 3/19/2019 3:44 pm : link

Quote: . Yes



Like I guess the Raiders have a ton of money... I'm sure it would cost more than Shep and 6 to move up though. Maybe Shep, 6, and 37 for 2...

I just can't see anyone moving up now... Matt G : 3/19/2019 3:45 pm : link Without a specific target in mind that they knew they could land



Being okay with one of the top 2-3 QBs (Jets trading up to #3, Eagles trading to #2, Washington to #2) is one thing...



Being comfortable enough with either a QB, DT or EDGE just seems very farfetched, IMO

Maybe they think that QW, Bosa, and Allen are the elite 3! edavisiii : 3/19/2019 3:45 pm
Hey it is the season to tell lies!

RE: I don't really see it. Williams is going to be a good pro Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:45 pm : link

Quote: but you'd have to think he's going to be an elite NFL pass rusher. I don't think he's that kind transcendent player.



You realize to be a team player Williams played out of position as a NG last year. How many NG have 19.5 TFL and 8 sacks! He was amazing and has big time pass rush and run stopping ability. That is why he is being called elite.

RE: RE: RE: What adamg : 3/19/2019 3:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14347970 adamg said:





Quote:





In comment 14347926 Beezer said:





Quote:





The 17? No.



The Round 2 pick? No.



Either of the thirds? No.



After that, we can talk. Maybe.







The Jets traded up in a similar spot and it costs two seconds. That's the likely price...







They traded up from 6 to 3 last year and it cost 3 2nd rounders. This would probably cost us less as A) it is from 6 to 4. Also this isn't a QB heavy draft like last year.



You're right. My bad. It was three seconds.

amtoft bc4life : 3/19/2019 3:46 pm
That was for a QB - I'm assuming they'd be more expensive?

RE: RE: RE: ... GFAN52 : 3/19/2019 3:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14347933 regulator said:





Quote:





In comment 14347922 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





they are moving up but not for Q williams.





IF they get williams, i think a trade for rosen is almost a given considering there will be no #17 this year and waiting is a massive risk.



if they can move up for williams using a 2020 1st, then trade for rosen and go williams at 4 and dev bush at 17







You'd be willing to give up a 2020 1st to move up a few spots to take Williams?



Really?







i meant as a package...get maybe a 2 or 3 back but thats contingent on getting rosen



Under no circumstances do I trade away a future 2020 1st.

RE: amtoft Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:48 pm : link

Quote: That was for a QB - I'm assuming they'd be more expensive?



That is what I said.. It would cost less because it is 6 to 4 and that was a QB heavy draft.

I'd give up our #6 + Diver_Down : 3/19/2019 3:48 pm
our trash can of 5th,6th,7th round picks. It amounts to a 20 point "overpay", but at least we won't have to get our hopes up reading about draft picks that won't ever get off the bench for us.

RE: Shurmur referred to Alabama DLine The 12th Man : 3/19/2019 3:48 pm : link

Quote: as unblockable. Doubt few would have an issue with them taking Q Williams with their first pick or even moving up. The devil's in the details (aka goodies)





I am in, this would be exactly what the doctor ordered for the D. I don't see it though. It would make tremendous sense though.

Yea...this would be really dumb ryanmkeane : 3/19/2019 3:49 pm
trade up to 4 to get Williams and then the Jets take him right before us. There would be no possible way Gettleman would do this unless it was for a QB.

RE: Yea...this would be really dumb adamg : 3/19/2019 3:52 pm : link

Quote: trade up to 4 to get Williams and then the Jets take him right before us. There would be no possible way Gettleman would do this unless it was for a QB.



What if they have Murray as the only QB they'd take, and then Bosa, Allen, and Williams as their only blue chips? It makes sense in that case, because no matter what they're getting the elite talent.



What if they have Murray as the only QB they'd take, and then Bosa, Allen, and Williams as their only blue chips? It makes sense in that case, because no matter what they're getting the elite talent.

Can't knock this move. This would mean we would get a stud on the DL either at ER or DL proper. 6, 37, and a future 3rd to guarantee Allen or Williams over White? That's a tough call...

Matt G bc4life : 3/19/2019 3:53 pm : link stated the obvious - He's going before the Raiders pick.



Think he'll get by the Jets. Heck Cards might even grab him.

Bosa, Allen, and Williams are all worth trading up for if the price is robbieballs2003 : 3/19/2019 3:53 pm
right. I'd do 6 and 17 for 4 and 27. Would Oakland?

If it can be done without sacrificing #17, ok. The_Boss : 3/19/2019 3:54 pm
If they want 17, Gruden and Mayock can go pound sand.

No AcidTest : 3/19/2019 3:54 pm
way, even for Williams. The cost will be astronomical, and we have a ton of holes. Stay put or trade down to get assets next year we can use to move up for a QB.

robbie bc4life : 3/19/2019 3:55 pm
Chanecs are one of them falls to 6. Gotta think someone is trading up for a QB

RE: Bosa, Allen, and Williams are all worth trading up for if the price is adamg : 3/19/2019 3:55 pm : link

Quote: right. I'd do 6 and 17 for 4 and 27. Would Oakland?







In comment 14348009 robbieballs2003 said:

RE: Matt G Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:55 pm : link

Quote: stated the obvious - He's going before the Raiders pick.



Think he'll get by the Jets. Heck Cards might even grab him.



Jets could easily take Josh Allen. If our fall out on this is we get Josh Allen sold! Or Nick Bosa Sold! To me this is a top 4 draft and we pick 6th. Move up and get one of the elites.

If Q is best overall AND a DT idiotsavant : 3/19/2019 3:56 pm : link And, presuming one knows the order 1,2,3, making it a lock;



I would happily give #6 + Evan Engram..maybe even throw in The Shepard.

RE: robbie Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:56 pm : link

Quote: Chanecs are one of them falls to 6. Gotta think someone is trading up for a QB



almost zero chance they make it to 6. Bosa, Allen, and Williams won't make it past 5. Just won't happen and that is dreaming thinking it would.

RE: RE: Matt G adamg : 3/19/2019 3:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14348008 bc4life said:





Quote:





stated the obvious - He's going before the Raiders pick.



Think he'll get by the Jets. Heck Cards might even grab him.







Jets could easily take Josh Allen. If our fall out on this is we get Josh Allen sold! Or Nick Bosa Sold! To me this is a top 4 draft and we pick 6th. Move up and get one of the elites.



I agree. This would be ballsier than pretending that Devin White is the same prospect as Josh Allen...

You guys with the trading of next year’s 1st are crazy The 12th Man : 3/19/2019 3:57 pm : link 4th pick is 1800 draft points

6th pick is 1600 draft points



A late 3 rd rounder is 120 points a 4th rounder is 80 So they would exchange for us and the Giants and have to give them their late third and one of the 4ths

And my suggestion is still within the context of idiotsavant : 3/19/2019 3:58 pm
An all D + OL draft.

RE: You guys with the trading of next year’s 1st are crazy adamg : 3/19/2019 3:59 pm : link

Quote: 4th pick is 1800 draft points

6th pick is 1600 draft points



A late 3 rd rounder is 120 points a 4th rounder is 80 So they would exchange for us and the Giants and have to give them their late third and one of the 4ths



It's not a simple calculation like that. It'd either cost more or less depending on which team wants it done more. But usually the team buying has to give up more. I think it'd be at least a second round pick in addition to the first swap.

RE: robbie robbieballs2003 : 3/19/2019 3:59 pm : link

Quote: Chanecs are one of them falls to 6. Gotta think someone is trading up for a QB



Who? You don't play chances. If you have a player that fits what you want on this team then getting him isn't a problem. But who is trading up for a QB? Jax? No way. If Haskins falls to them then that is different but still see them going in a different direction. Miami? Not according to their reports of tanking this year and everything they have done so far has supported that claim? Cincinnati? Maybe. But now we are talking about a big drop down from 3 or 4 or 5. Why would NYJ, Oak, or TB want to drop down that far? It isn't like Cincinnati is desperate like other teams. So, what team will trade up and will give up an

RE: trade 1st Sammo85 : 3/19/2019 3:59 pm : link

Quote: and give up one the 3rds? Doubt you'd get it for less.



We only have one third round pick and it’s back end of that round. In comment 14347965 bc4life said:We only have one third round pick and it’s back end of that round.

RE: You guys with the trading of next year’s 1st are crazy Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:59 pm : link

Quote: 4th pick is 1800 draft points

6th pick is 1600 draft points



A late 3 rd rounder is 120 points a 4th rounder is 80 So they would exchange for us and the Giants and have to give them their late third and one of the 4ths



This sounds about what the trade would be. In comment 14348023 The 12th Man said:This sounds about what the trade would be.

stupid rumor to spread...why? Torrag : 3/19/2019 3:59 pm : link Simple. Q Williams will be gone by the #4 pick.

Think we stand pat and take BPAs in first half of draft. TMS : 3/19/2019 3:59 pm : link We want our QB from next year group and not Rosen. We have a a way now with the new cap dollars and picks to get it done. Early posts indicated DG likes next years QBs a lot better and ELI is going to be here. Great plan by DG if it plays out.

RE: You guys with the trading of next year’s 1st are crazy Diver_Down : 3/19/2019 4:01 pm : link

Quote: 4th pick is 1800 draft points

6th pick is 1600 draft points



A late 3 rd rounder is 120 points a 4th rounder is 80 So they would exchange for us and the Giants and have to give them their late third and one of the 4ths



I'd still rather giving up all the picks from the 5th round and later (in addition to our #6). Let Mayock get his jollies drafting a shit-ton of fringe players while DG gets a stud while catching up on his sleep by leaving Nashville early. In comment 14348023 The 12th Man said:I'd still rather giving up all the picks from the 5th round and later (in addition to our #6). Let Mayock get his jollies drafting a shit-ton of fringe players while DG gets a stud while catching up on his sleep by leaving Nashville early.

RE: stupid rumor to spread...why? Amtoft : 3/19/2019 4:01 pm : link

Quote: Simple. Q Williams will be gone by the #4 pick.



Jets could easily take Josh Allen and the 49ers are probably going Nick Bosa. It isn't a reach that will happen. Worst case is we get super stud Josh Allen... Yes please. In comment 14348033 Torrag said:Jets could easily take Josh Allen and the 49ers are probably going Nick Bosa. It isn't a reach that will happen. Worst case is we get super stud Josh Allen... Yes please.

RE: RE: You guys with the trading of next year’s 1st are crazy Amtoft : 3/19/2019 4:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14348023 The 12th Man said:





Quote:





4th pick is 1800 draft points

6th pick is 1600 draft points



A late 3 rd rounder is 120 points a 4th rounder is 80 So they would exchange for us and the Giants and have to give them their late third and one of the 4ths







I'd still rather giving up all the picks from the 5th round and later (in addition to our #6). Let Mayock get his jollies drafting a shit-ton of fringe players while DG gets a stud while catching up on his sleep by leaving Nashville early.



They wouldn't take that trade. In comment 14348041 Diver_Down said:They wouldn't take that trade.

RE: Q Williams Pan-handler : 3/19/2019 4:02 pm : link

Quote: Is the best player in this draft...End of story. If we can get him, 2 years in row we will draft he best player in the draft. I think he will be better than Jerome Brown.



He certainly is the best non QB in this draft. He is a combination of a younger Suh and Donald.



The kid is pretty special.



If we somehow pulled it off we'd be looking at the best player in the draft 2 years in a row. In comment 14347924 Thegratefulhead said:He certainly is the best non QB in this draft. He is a combination of a younger Suh and Donald.The kid is pretty special.If we somehow pulled it off we'd be looking at the best player in the draft 2 years in a row.

If this guy pjcas18 : 3/19/2019 4:02 pm : link is who you want, you absolutely make this move.



I have a lot more respect for the target a player and trade up approach than I do for the "I can't believe this guy was still there when we picked. too much value for us to pass up" passive approach.

Good chance Niners would take him. jeff57 : 3/19/2019 4:02 pm : link If they want him, have to package the 6 and 17 for the 2.

RE: Good chance Niners would take him. robbieballs2003 : 3/19/2019 4:03 pm : link

Quote: If they want him, have to package the 6 and 17 for the 2.



From all reports and rumors the Niners are all about Bosa. In comment 14348050 jeff57 said:From all reports and rumors the Niners are all about Bosa.

Why Thegratefulhead : 3/19/2019 4:04 pm : link Even talk to them now? We don't know if he will be there. Why play our cards face up when everyone else is playing face down?

RE: RE: Good chance Niners would take him. jeff57 : 3/19/2019 4:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14348050 jeff57 said:





Quote:





If they want him, have to package the 6 and 17 for the 2.







From all reports and rumors the Niners are all about Bosa.



Niners just got Ford. They’re less about Bosa now. In comment 14348053 robbieballs2003 said:Niners just got Ford. They’re less about Bosa now.

RE: RE: RE: You guys with the trading of next year’s 1st are crazy Diver_Down : 3/19/2019 4:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14348041 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14348023 The 12th Man said:





Quote:





4th pick is 1800 draft points

6th pick is 1600 draft points



A late 3 rd rounder is 120 points a 4th rounder is 80 So they would exchange for us and the Giants and have to give them their late third and one of the 4ths







I'd still rather giving up all the picks from the 5th round and later (in addition to our #6). Let Mayock get his jollies drafting a shit-ton of fringe players while DG gets a stud while catching up on his sleep by leaving Nashville early.







They wouldn't take that trade.



That is pretty definitive. Mayock is a draft geek and would love the mental gymnastics of being able to jockey around the draft with the additional ammo. The total value is a 20 point overpay so it is fair in value. They still get a premium pick with our #6. In comment 14348045 Amtoft said:That is pretty definitive. Mayock is a draft geek and would love the mental gymnastics of being able to jockey around the draft with the additional ammo. The total value is a 20 point overpay so it is fair in value. They still get a premium pick with our #6.

RE: RE: RE: Good chance Niners would take him. robbieballs2003 : 3/19/2019 4:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14348053 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 14348050 jeff57 said:





Quote:





If they want him, have to package the 6 and 17 for the 2.







From all reports and rumors the Niners are all about Bosa.







Niners just got Ford. They’re less about Bosa now.



Why? They need all the help they can get rushing the passer. They have spent a ton of high picks on DL already. They need to build up that pass rush. In comment 14348059 jeff57 said:Why? They need all the help they can get rushing the passer. They have spent a ton of high picks on DL already. They need to build up that pass rush.

I think people are too hung up on the name adamg : 3/19/2019 4:07 pm : link and not on the situation. It doesn't matter exactly who the Giants want at 1 overall. It matters who they can get at 6 and who they can get at 4.



If they have 4 blue chip prospects, they're not getting one at 6. At 4, you're getting at least 1. That's the whole point of the deal.



It's not about Williams per se. It's about Williams/Bosa/Allen/etc.



RE: RE: RE: RE: You guys with the trading of next year’s 1st are crazy adamg : 3/19/2019 4:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14348045 Amtoft said:





Quote:





In comment 14348041 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14348023 The 12th Man said:





Quote:





4th pick is 1800 draft points

6th pick is 1600 draft points



A late 3 rd rounder is 120 points a 4th rounder is 80 So they would exchange for us and the Giants and have to give them their late third and one of the 4ths







I'd still rather giving up all the picks from the 5th round and later (in addition to our #6). Let Mayock get his jollies drafting a shit-ton of fringe players while DG gets a stud while catching up on his sleep by leaving Nashville early.







They wouldn't take that trade.







That is pretty definitive. Mayock is a draft geek and would love the mental gymnastics of being able to jockey around the draft with the additional ammo. The total value is a 20 point overpay so it is fair in value. They still get a premium pick with our #6.



You honestly think because some chart said the 240th pick is worth 10 points that means something? The Raiders would laugh at that deal. In comment 14348061 Diver_Down said:You honestly think because some chart said the 240th pick is worth 10 points that means something? The Raiders would laugh at that deal.

RE: adamg adamg : 3/19/2019 4:11 pm : link

Quote: there's not 6 blue chippers? (or more)



There could be. But, if the Giants did this deal. I would presume that they don't view it that way. In comment 14348072 bc4life said:There could be. But, if the Giants did this deal. I would presume that they don't view it that way.

RE: I think people are too hung up on the name adamg : 3/19/2019 4:12 pm : link

Quote: and not on the situation. It doesn't matter exactly who the Giants want at 1 overall. It matters who they can get at 6 and who they can get at 4.



If they have 4 blue chip prospects, they're not getting one at 6. At 4, you're getting at least 1. That's the whole point of the deal.



It's not about Williams per se. It's about Williams/Bosa/Allen/etc.



The value of the Giants 4th player on the big board is worth more than their 6th player PLUS whatever picks they package. In comment 14348066 adamg said:The value of the Giants 4th player on the big board is worth more than their 6th player PLUS whatever picks they package.

Take Wilkins at 17 if he’s there The_Boss : 3/19/2019 4:13 pm : link Sy LOVES him. Thinks he could be just as good.

RE: #6 + Shep or EE Toth029 : 3/19/2019 4:21 pm : link

Quote: . Yes

Why trade Engram. He's the leading receiver in 2019. In comment 14347959 idiotsavant said:Why trade Engram. He's the leading receiver in 2019.

RE: Teams do follow the draft chart adamg : 3/19/2019 4:21 pm : link

Quote: Here is what it looks like Link - ( New Window )



I'd be surprised if you applied that chart to trades involving draft picks if they correlated to the degree people seem to think they do.



Obviously, 6th round picks aren't worth as much as 2nd round picks. That doesn't mean teams use that value chart to determine how valuable their picks are. I'm sure it's much more complicated, with considerations payed to how deep the draft is, how valuable relatively the e.g. 165th pick in 2019 is compared to that same pick in 2020. Different drafts, different players, different value picks.



I wouldn't be surprised if teams used a similar way of ranking picks generally. But for actual trades, I'd be surprised if that chart explained them all (or even most). In comment 14348119 The 12th Man said:I'd be surprised if you applied that chart to trades involving draft picks if they correlated to the degree people seem to think they do.Obviously, 6th round picks aren't worth as much as 2nd round picks. That doesn't mean teams use that value chart to determine how valuable their picks are. I'm sure it's much more complicated, with considerations payed to how deep the draft is, how valuable relatively the e.g. 165th pick in 2019 is compared to that same pick in 2020. Different drafts, different players, different value picks.I wouldn't be surprised if teams used a similar way of ranking picks generally. But for actual trades, I'd be surprised if that chart explained them all (or even most).

A good beat writer could do a whole article on that pick chart adamg : 3/19/2019 4:23 pm : link It's not like the trades teams do are secret. We can test how accurate that chart is. I would bet it's far from perfect.

So if you follow the chart The 12th Man : 3/19/2019 4:24 pm : link We exchange their 1st the 4th pick and their 5th round pick



for our 6th pick overall our 3rd round pick



Would be exactly 1840 for 1840 this makes sense. This is definitely something I would do to get the best player in the draft 2 years in a row. It makes even more sense as they drafted Hall last year and Maurice Hurst. They love Bosa but they expect him to be taken by the 49ers. So they trade back and can still get something they want.

I would NOT make this trade with Raiders if they ask for too much SGMen : 3/19/2019 4:28 pm : link At #6, we should land a stud defender, like my guy LB D. White.



Yes, Q. Williams will likely be an All-Pro in the NFL. You can't teach that kinda first step quickness and power to penetrate. Definitely a way better player than D. White.



I have Bosa, Q. Williams, J. Allen as my top 3 defensive players. All 3 should dominate in the NFL. If Murray goes #1 as perceived, well, if we trade for pick #4 we could end up with J. Allen, who in my mind is a notch below Q. Williams, if only because his high, high production was limited to really one big season.



If we send #6, our 2nd round and Shep I'm not sure that is good for us. I'd rather take D. White, a top interior OL in round 2, and send Shep to New England for their #2. We have too many holes to give up top 3 round picks. IMHO.



However, I do trade #6, our 2nd 3rd rounder and a 5th for #4 if it is Q. Williams for sure. That, well, yeah that is favorable to NYG's but not to Raiders. LOL

Not sure I'd want to even give up a 3rd rounder USAF NYG Fan : 3/19/2019 4:30 pm : link with all the Giants' needs. I'd easily give away the 5th round picks as they won't likely amount to much. The 4th and 1 or 2 of the 5th rounders I'd probably be ok with.



Maybe a player is involved instead of a 3rd rounder?

The Jets traded 6, 37, 49, and a future second for the third pick adamg : 3/19/2019 4:32 pm : link 3 is worth 2,200



6 is worth 1,600

37 is worth 530

49 is worth 410

The value you assign a future pick is somewhat arbitrary but let's assume an average finish for the Jets at that time. The median value of a second round pick is 415.



Add that up you 2,955.



That would seem like a ridiculous overpay according to that chart. The Jets payed 34% more than the actual value according to that chart.



I'm just saying. There's really no good reason to use that chart as an indication of how teams value picks, because they don't value them in the way that chart indicates they should.

If you follow the chart the Jets overpaid The 12th Man : 3/19/2019 4:38 pm : link for their trade by over 600 points but that was because the Bills were lurking and the Jets knew it. So they traded up into that spot to lock it in before the draft so no one could over whelm the Colts on draft day. They paid a premium to get to the position they wanted.

RE: If you follow the chart the Jets overpaid adamg : 3/19/2019 4:44 pm : link

Quote: for their trade by over 600 points but that was because the Bills were lurking and the Jets knew it. So they traded up into that spot to lock it in before the draft so no one could over whelm the Colts on draft day. They paid a premium to get to the position they wanted.



You're proving my point. Context matters much more than a chart of values that rarely ever captures the costs of doing business. In comment 14348182 The 12th Man said:You're proving my point. Context matters much more than a chart of values that rarely ever captures the costs of doing business.

The chart was never pjcas18 : 3/19/2019 4:50 pm : link meant to be perfectly exact in terms of trades. Some have a premium based on demand, some are under value based on demand, but the chart is directionally accurate as a guide and used by all teams.

williams mdc1 : 3/19/2019 4:51 pm : link rewind to some clips in that Oklahoma game and watch him ragdoll a few of their oline guys.

The Jets are Stupid ZogZerg : 3/19/2019 4:52 pm : link Of course they overpaid. But they wanted a QB and were desperate!





RE: adamg Amtoft : 3/19/2019 4:55 pm : link

Quote: there's not 6 blue chippers? (or more)



If all the others are blue chips which I agree then we need a super blue chip. Not all blue chips are equal. These are 3 of the best Def players I have seen in the draft at the same time. I would go up to 4 in a heart beat as long as I still had another 1st. In comment 14348072 bc4life said:If all the others are blue chips which I agree then we need a super blue chip. Not all blue chips are equal. These are 3 of the best Def players I have seen in the draft at the same time. I would go up to 4 in a heart beat as long as I still had another 1st.

Quinnen Williams Philu916 : 3/19/2019 5:13 pm : link Don’t many mocks consider Williams going 2 overall UNLESS Cards take Murray? Let’s say Murray goes 1, Bosa 2 to SF. 3 would be Williams to the Jets. I don’t see the Jets taking Allen over Williams, I can totally be wrong though. This kind of trade could easily backfire.

RE: Quinnen Williams Amtoft : 3/19/2019 5:16 pm : link

Quote: Don’t many mocks consider Williams going 2 overall UNLESS Cards take Murray? Let’s say Murray goes 1, Bosa 2 to SF. 3 would be Williams to the Jets. I don’t see the Jets taking Allen over Williams, I can totally be wrong though. This kind of trade could easily backfire.



Why wouldn't they take Josh Allen... They clearly want an OLB after they missed on Anthony Barr. He is a stud and they easily can take him. In comment 14348263 Philu916 said:Why wouldn't they take Josh Allen... They clearly want an OLB after they missed on Anthony Barr. He is a stud and they easily can take him.

RE: Anak Diver_Down : 3/19/2019 5:16 pm : link

Quote: Where did you see this rumor?



It is in Dave Te's thread. In comment 14348258 Big Rick in FL said:It is in Dave Te's thread.

RE: RE: RE: Anak Big Rick in FL : 3/19/2019 5:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14348271 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14348258 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





Where did you see this rumor?







It is in Dave Te's thread.



Dave Te's Rumor - ( New Window )



Thanks! Somehow completely overlooked that thread. In comment 14348276 Diver_Down said:Thanks! Somehow completely overlooked that thread.

DG must be wishing JonC : 3/19/2019 5:32 pm : link they'd drafted Donald over OB.



Draft an ER, please.

After last. year's made up rumor Sy'56 : 3/19/2019 5:56 pm : link About NO offering Kamara to NYG, I won't take in any rumors from him.

True or not oreojenkins : 3/19/2019 6:02 pm : link I'd love to get into the top 4. There's a steep and noticeable dropoff after Murray, Bosa, Q, and Allen. Those are the truly elite guys. 6 is like no man's land. If not up, I'd prefer to trade back as there are a lot of good players from 5 on that are all within the same ballpark of each other.

RE: After last. year's made up rumor adamg : 3/19/2019 6:07 pm : link

Quote: About NO offering Kamara to NYG, I won't take in any rumors from him.



That's a fair point. This is a Dave Te rumor we're talking about... In comment 14348334 Sy'56 said:That's a fair point. This is a Dave Te rumor we're talking about...

RE: True or not Pan-handler : 3/19/2019 6:10 pm : link

Quote: I'd love to get into the top 4. There's a steep and noticeable dropoff after Murray, Bosa, Q, and Allen. Those are the truly elite guys. 6 is like no man's land. If not up, I'd prefer to trade back as there are a lot of good players from 5 on that are all within the same ballpark of each other.



Agreed. Though I think Sweat and Greedy are the clear next 2 after a bit of a drop. In comment 14348345 oreojenkins said:Agreed. Though I think Sweat and Greedy are the clear next 2 after a bit of a drop.

I love Allen ryanmkeane : 3/19/2019 6:17 pm : link but I’m not sure he’s elite. Can he play the run?

Nothing against Dave ryanmkeane : 3/19/2019 6:19 pm : link but last year he seemed to say a lot of things (like 10 things) relating to the Giants and none of them came to fruition. It was like that one year when Jordan named 15 prospects they would take and Engram wasn’t listed.

Agree PaulN : 3/19/2019 6:26 pm : link It doesn't make sense, the trade up that makes all the sense in the world is a trade up from 6 to 4 or 5 for Allen, that is what I think the Giants could do.

Williams would be great value at the 4th pick in the draft, but I Ira : 3/19/2019 6:33 pm : link doubt he lasts that long and I doubt that the Raiders would pass up the opportunity to pick him if he does.

RE: Thanks. Thought we still had two thirds. Gatorade Dunk : 3/19/2019 6:37 pm : link

Quote: It's just 2 spots, from 6 to 4. Would a fourth get it done?



No way I'd want the Giants to cash in next year's 1st to move 2 spots.

It cost the Jets three 2nds to go from 6 to 3 last year. Going from 6 to 4 would cost at least one 2nd, possibly more than just that. In comment 14347955 Beezer said:It cost the Jets three 2nds to go from 6 to 3 last year. Going from 6 to 4 would cost at least one 2nd, possibly more than just that.

Stick with 6 and 17 Earl the goat : 3/19/2019 6:40 pm : link Get your offensive lineman. Taylor. Ford. Risner

Get your defensive lineman. Gary. Lawrence Ferrell or even Devin White(LB)

No overthinking here. No fancy moves. Build the lines

RE: I love Allen bw in dc : 3/19/2019 6:48 pm : link

Quote: but I’m not sure he’s elite. Can he play the run?



He's a very good player at everything.



I see a lot of Richard Seymour. In comment 14348375 ryanmkeane said:He's a very good player at everything.I see a lot of Richard Seymour.

RE: Stick with 6 and 17 MarineMan : 3/19/2019 6:50 pm : link

Quote: Get your offensive lineman. Taylor. Ford. Risner

Get your defensive lineman. Gary. Lawrence Ferrell or even Devin White(LB)

No overthinking here. No fancy moves. Build the lines





I agree.

In comment 14348406 Earl the goat said:I agree.

Why would we tell anybody..... MOOPS : 3/19/2019 7:37 pm : link who we want to trade up for?



RE: RE: Would it be wise to use up quality picks, Danny80 : 3/19/2019 7:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14347914 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





if we can get a great pick at 6?







Yes... Quinnen Williams is elite and if you don't get Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, or Big Q then you are getting a top player not an elite player. He would be a monster for us and I would trade all day ever day as long as it doesn't include #17



I agree with this. Those three seem to be on a top shelf of their own this year. If I were to trade up, i'd prefer to trade up for Josh Allen, partly because I think Williams would have to play DE in the 3-4, and he might not reach his potential for inside pressure playing end. In comment 14347928 Amtoft said:I agree with this. Those three seem to be on a top shelf of their own this year. If I were to trade up, i'd prefer to trade up for Josh Allen, partly because I think Williams would have to play DE in the 3-4, and he might not reach his potential for inside pressure playing end.

It seems hard to believe that the Giants mattyblue : 3/19/2019 7:39 pm : link would trade up for anything other than a QB. Seems strange.

RE: After last. year's made up rumor Dan in the Springs : 3/19/2019 7:40 pm : link

Quote: About NO offering Kamara to NYG, I won't take in any rumors from him.



I'm trying to make sense of him saying that Haskins ran a 4.59 40 in the spring. Chalking it up to confusion, because it seems impossible to have happened. Sometimes with as many contacts as he has and as many prospects as he follows, it could be he gets confused about what he's hearing/heard.



I don't know. In comment 14348334 Sy'56 said:I'm trying to make sense of him saying that Haskins ran a 4.59 40 in the spring. Chalking it up to confusion, because it seems impossible to have happened. Sometimes with as many contacts as he has and as many prospects as he follows, it could be he gets confused about what he's hearing/heard.I don't know.

RE: RE: RE: Would it be wise to use up quality picks, GFAN52 : 3/19/2019 7:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14347928 Amtoft said:





Quote:





In comment 14347914 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





if we can get a great pick at 6?







Yes... Quinnen Williams is elite and if you don't get Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, or Big Q then you are getting a top player not an elite player. He would be a monster for us and I would trade all day ever day as long as it doesn't include #17







I agree with this. Those three seem to be on a top shelf of their own this year. If I were to trade up, i'd prefer to trade up for Josh Allen, partly because I think Williams would have to play DE in the 3-4, and he might not reach his potential for inside pressure playing end.



I'd rather have Josh Allen if we could move up without a significant cost. In comment 14348494 Danny80 said:I'd rather have Josh Allen if we could move up without a significant cost.

Isn't it just due diligence ... George from PA : 3/19/2019 8:00 pm : link That teams make calls.....to see what moves are available....just to know who wants to trade up, trade down, etc

RE: RE: I love Allen adamg : 3/19/2019 8:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14348375 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





but I’m not sure he’s elite. Can he play the run?







He's a very good player at everything.



I see a lot of Richard Seymour.



A little Richard Seymour? There's about a fifty pound difference there... In comment 14348414 bw in dc said:A little Richard Seymour? There's about a fifty pound difference there...

how often BigBlueCane : 3/19/2019 8:09 pm : link do Alabama Defensive players improve after they're drafted?

I would rather stay put at #6 Bluesbreaker : 3/19/2019 9:16 pm : link We could however move up in the 2nd round if someone we

covet slides . If were gonna start throwing picks around

then do it for a QB . We have plenty of holes to fill .

he isn't a nose tackle . He is a great prospect but

we should keep our assets and use them wisely .

RE: RE: Stick with 6 and 17 Bluesbreaker : 3/19/2019 9:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14348406 Earl the goat said:





Quote:





Get your offensive lineman. Taylor. Ford. Risner

Get your defensive lineman. Gary. Lawrence Ferrell or even Devin White(LB)

No overthinking here. No fancy moves. Build the lines









I agree.



I will third that I love Allen he can do it all IMO but

Jets are going Allen or Williams

Would you take Greedy Williams if he slides to 17 ?

Not me trenches ! In comment 14348417 MarineMan said:I will third that I love Allen he can do it all IMO butJets are going Allen or WilliamsWould you take Greedy Williams if he slides to 17 ?Not me trenches !

If this is true 1st and 10 : 1:07 am : link I will be pissed. This will show that Dave G has no plan. You have a real opportunity to rebuild your team with the draft capital we have, do no waste it by trading up.



With that said, I believe this to be false, no way he will last to pick 4.

RE: RE: RE: I love Allen madgiantscow009 : 1:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 14348414 bw in dc said:





Quote:





In comment 14348375 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





but I’m not sure he’s elite. Can he play the run?







He's a very good player at everything.



I see a lot of Richard Seymour.







A little Richard Seymour? There's about a fifty pound difference there...



seems littler. so a little richard seymour. In comment 14348515 adamg said:seems littler. so a little richard seymour.

RE: Is Williams That Much Better allstarjim : 1:32 am : link

Quote: than other defensive players available at six? Doesn't seem to make sense.



Yes, all day. Quinnen Williams is a manimal. I think he's the best player in this draft as well, and I think he's in a class by himself, and no I didn't forget about Bosa. I think he's way better than Bosa, and I think Bosa is no worse than the 3rd best player in this draft.



If Williams was available via trade up, and the Giants did that, I wouldn't flinch. In comment 14347939 clatterbuck said:Yes, all day. Quinnen Williams is a manimal. I think he's the best player in this draft as well, and I think he's in a class by himself, and no I didn't forget about Bosa. I think he's way better than Bosa, and I think Bosa is no worse than the 3rd best player in this draft.If Williams was available via trade up, and the Giants did that, I wouldn't flinch.

RE: RE: Is Williams That Much Better Pan-handler : 5:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 14347939 clatterbuck said:





Quote:





than other defensive players available at six? Doesn't seem to make sense.







Yes, all day. Quinnen Williams is a manimal. I think he's the best player in this draft as well, and I think he's in a class by himself, and no I didn't forget about Bosa. I think he's way better than Bosa, and I think Bosa is no worse than the 3rd best player in this draft.



If Williams was available via trade up, and the Giants did that, I wouldn't flinch.



We have a number of needs but depending on price, I'd be all for the best player in the draft 2 years straight. In comment 14348741 allstarjim said:We have a number of needs but depending on price, I'd be all for the best player in the draft 2 years straight.

You guys are pretty.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:24 am : link good just to be able to parse out a trade rumor in those walls of text!!

Zero interest in doing this shockeyisthebest8056 : 8:30 am : link ...