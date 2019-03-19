Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Dave 'Te with a juicy Giants Rumor

Anakim : 3/19/2019 3:25 pm
Chatter today at Tide Pro Day-Giants serious in talks with Raiders in attempt to move up for Quinnen Williams. No details, but it obviously will include #6 & other goodies
Hope not  
eric2425ny : 3/19/2019 3:26 pm : link
Stay at 6 and take BPA.
Would it be wise to use up quality picks,  
Big Blue '56 : 3/19/2019 3:27 pm : link
if we can get a great pick at 6?
...  
BleedBlue : 3/19/2019 3:29 pm : link
they are moving up but not for Q williams.


IF they get williams, i think a trade for rosen is almost a given considering there will be no #17 this year and waiting is a massive risk.

if they can move up for williams using a 2020 1st, then trade for rosen and go williams at 4 and dev bush at 17
Q Williams  
Thegratefulhead : 3/19/2019 3:30 pm : link
Is the best player in this draft...End of story. If we can get him, 2 years in row we will draft he best player in the draft. I think he will be better than Jerome Brown.
What "goodies?"  
Beezer : 3/19/2019 3:30 pm : link
The 17? No.

The Round 2 pick? No.

Either of the thirds? No.

After that, we can talk. Maybe.
That doesn't make any sense.  
Brown Recluse : 3/19/2019 3:30 pm : link
If they move up, it better be for a QB.
RE: Would it be wise to use up quality picks,  
Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:30 pm : link
Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
if we can get a great pick at 6?


Yes... Quinnen Williams is elite and if you don't get Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, or Big Q then you are getting a top player not an elite player. He would be a monster for us and I would trade all day ever day as long as it doesn't include #17
I find it doubtful  
Rocky369 : 3/19/2019 3:30 pm : link
until you see who's going ahead of you.
Well at 4....if Murrays goes one  
George from PA : 3/19/2019 3:30 pm : link
Secures one of the top 3....of Bosa, Allen and Williams.....which are the best in draft.

But Where does he play in a 3-4?
RE: Would it be wise to use up quality picks,  
Anakim : 3/19/2019 3:30 pm : link
Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
if we can get a great pick at 6?


I happen to think Quinnen Williams is the best player in the Draft. His quickness and dominance on the inside is truly reminiscent of Aaron Donald. Quinnen is truly a player you build your defense around.

With that being said, Quinnen is really a 3T. I'm not sure if Bettcher would really commit to a 4-3 that's built around Quinnen. We don't exactly have a lot of pieces, but if we're going to trade up for Quinnen, we must switch over to the 4-3. It would bring out the best in Quinnen.
RE: ...  
regulator : 3/19/2019 3:30 pm : link
BleedBlue said:
Quote:
they are moving up but not for Q williams.


IF they get williams, i think a trade for rosen is almost a given considering there will be no #17 this year and waiting is a massive risk.

if they can move up for williams using a 2020 1st, then trade for rosen and go williams at 4 and dev bush at 17


You'd be willing to give up a 2020 1st to move up a few spots to take Williams?

Really?
RE: What  
Anakim : 3/19/2019 3:31 pm : link
Beezer said:
Quote:
The 17? No.

The Round 2 pick? No.

Either of the thirds? No.

After that, we can talk. Maybe.


We only have one third
Didn't Dave toss out a rumor last year and got  
Brown Recluse : 3/19/2019 3:31 pm : link
scolded by Sy because it was completely fabricated?
Trade up to #4  
Matt G : 3/19/2019 3:31 pm : link
For a guy who very well may go #2 or #3?

I'm guessing this would be a draft day trade if there is any truth to it
Depends on the cost  
Bill L : 3/19/2019 3:31 pm : link
I've read a couple places where Williams is the best player in the draft. If I trade, I would much rather use an asset for Williams than Rosen.
Is Williams That Much Better  
clatterbuck : 3/19/2019 3:32 pm : link
than other defensive players available at six? Doesn't seem to make sense.
That is going to be a heavy price.  
DonnieD89 : 3/19/2019 3:33 pm : link
Could it be #6 and another player?
RE: Hope not  
Jim Bur(n)t : 3/19/2019 3:33 pm : link
eric2425ny said:
Quote:
Stay at 6 and take BPA.


Agree - we need several good players
RE: Trade up to #4  
Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:33 pm : link
Matt G said:
Quote:
For a guy who very well may go #2 or #3?

I'm guessing this would be a draft day trade if there is any truth to it


I would assume that we are after one of the top 4 players in the draft. Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, and probably the top Giant want in Quinnen Williams.
The Giants can’t be stupid enough to give away ...  
Boy Cord : 3/19/2019 3:34 pm : link
... their 2020 1st rounder. That’s a top-3 pick as we sit here today.
RE: That is going to be a heavy price.  
Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:34 pm : link
DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
Could it be #6 and another player?


It is only 2 spots... it isn't going to be that crazy. Maybe a 2nd rounder.
RE: Is Williams That Much Better  
Thegratefulhead : 3/19/2019 3:35 pm : link
clatterbuck said:
Quote:
than other defensive players available at six? Doesn't seem to make sense.
I think he JJ Watt/Aaron Donald type of presence. He can single-handedly wreck your offense unless you allocate extra resources to deal with him.
If they trade up  
madeinstars : 3/19/2019 3:35 pm : link
for anything other than a QB...
RE: Is Williams That Much Better  
Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:36 pm : link
clatterbuck said:
Quote:
than other defensive players available at six? Doesn't seem to make sense.


ridiculously better... The top 3 Def are off the charts while the others are really good.
trade with Oakland  
charles355 : 3/19/2019 3:36 pm : link
we give #6 and #17
we receive #4 and # 24 and #126

we get best remaining DL and a T at #24 +
click bait  
Ryan : 3/19/2019 3:36 pm : link
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/19/2019 3:36 pm : link
I don't buy this
Thanks. Thought we still had two thirds.  
Beezer : 3/19/2019 3:36 pm : link
It's just 2 spots, from 6 to 4. Would a fourth get it done?

No way I'd want the Giants to cash in next year's 1st to move 2 spots.
I don't really see it. Williams is going to be a good pro  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/19/2019 3:37 pm : link
but you'd have to think he's going to be an elite NFL pass rusher. I don't think he's that kind transcendent player.
RE: RE: ...  
BleedBlue : 3/19/2019 3:37 pm : link
regulator said:
BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14347922 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


they are moving up but not for Q williams.


IF they get williams, i think a trade for rosen is almost a given considering there will be no #17 this year and waiting is a massive risk.

if they can move up for williams using a 2020 1st, then trade for rosen and go williams at 4 and dev bush at 17



You'd be willing to give up a 2020 1st to move up a few spots to take Williams?

Really?


i meant as a package...get maybe a 2 or 3 back but thats contingent on getting rosen
RE: trade with Oakland  
Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:37 pm : link
charles355 said:
Quote:
we give #6 and #17
we receive #4 and # 24 and #126

we get best remaining DL and a T at #24 +


Oh come on man... Why would they move down 2 spots at the top of the draft to gain 7 spots later in the first and give up #126? Come on man.
#6 + Shep or EE  
idiotsavant : 3/19/2019 3:37 pm : link
. Yes
This would be annoying to me  
NoGainDayne : 3/19/2019 3:38 pm : link
winning those useless games with a team going no where only to then trade our picks to move back up into that position.

Sorry Getts / Shurmur you want to win those games find a star at 6
This is false  
Sammo85 : 3/19/2019 3:38 pm : link
There is no chance Raiders pass up taking Williams themselves. Also again Giants are in no position to be trading up in Round 1.

We have limited ammunition in Rounds 4,5,7 to use in trading up but that opportunity applies in Rounds 3,4,5.

We need to nail all three picks in the top 40. Heck some of our third and some of our fours and fives need to be immediate contributors on defense.
Shurmur referred to Alabama DLine  
bc4life : 3/19/2019 3:39 pm : link
as unblockable. Doubt few would have an issue with them taking Q Williams with their first pick or even moving up. The devil's in the details (aka goodies)

trade 1st  
bc4life : 3/19/2019 3:40 pm : link
and give up one the 3rds? Doubt you'd get it for less.
RE: I don't really see it. Williams is going to be a good pro  
Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:40 pm : link
Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
but you'd have to think he's going to be an elite NFL pass rusher. I don't think he's that kind transcendent player.


He is amazing. Look out of all the first round Alabama DT that have come out ... IMO he is the best so far. He is a stud.
RE: What  
adamg : 3/19/2019 3:41 pm : link
Beezer said:
Quote:
The 17? No.

The Round 2 pick? No.

Either of the thirds? No.

After that, we can talk. Maybe.


The Jets traded up in a similar spot and it costs two seconds. That's the likely price...
RE: RE: Would it be wise to use up quality picks,  
adamg : 3/19/2019 3:42 pm : link
Amtoft said:
Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14347914 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


if we can get a great pick at 6?



Yes... Quinnen Williams is elite and if you don't get Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, or Big Q then you are getting a top player not an elite player. He would be a monster for us and I would trade all day ever day as long as it doesn't include #17


It should cost less than 17. Probably our second and a future 2 or 3.
Where is this rumor  
The Dude : 3/19/2019 3:42 pm : link
written?
RE: RE: What  
Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:43 pm : link
adamg said:
Beezer said:
Quote:
In comment 14347926 Beezer said:


Quote:


The 17? No.

The Round 2 pick? No.

Either of the thirds? No.

After that, we can talk. Maybe.



The Jets traded up in a similar spot and it costs two seconds. That's the likely price...


They traded up from 6 to 3 last year and it cost 3 2nd rounders. This would probably cost us less as A) it is from 6 to 4. Also this isn't a QB heavy draft like last year.
Maybe the Giants  
fivehead : 3/19/2019 3:44 pm : link
should have lost a couple more games? This is what they get for competing after the season was lost.
RE: #6 + Shep or EE  
adamg : 3/19/2019 3:44 pm : link
idiotsavant said:
Quote:
. Yes


Like I guess the Raiders have a ton of money... I'm sure it would cost more than Shep and 6 to move up though. Maybe Shep, 6, and 37 for 2...
I just can't see anyone moving up now...  
Matt G : 3/19/2019 3:45 pm : link
Without a specific target in mind that they knew they could land

Being okay with one of the top 2-3 QBs (Jets trading up to #3, Eagles trading to #2, Washington to #2) is one thing...

Being comfortable enough with either a QB, DT or EDGE just seems very farfetched, IMO
Maybe they think that QW, Bosa, and Allen are the elite 3!  
edavisiii : 3/19/2019 3:45 pm : link
Hey it is the season to tell lies!
RE: I don't really see it. Williams is going to be a good pro  
Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:45 pm : link
Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
but you'd have to think he's going to be an elite NFL pass rusher. I don't think he's that kind transcendent player.


You realize to be a team player Williams played out of position as a NG last year. How many NG have 19.5 TFL and 8 sacks! He was amazing and has big time pass rush and run stopping ability. That is why he is being called elite.
RE: RE: RE: What  
adamg : 3/19/2019 3:45 pm : link
Amtoft said:
adamg said:
Beezer said:
Quote:
In comment 14347970 adamg said:


Quote:


In comment 14347926 Beezer said:


Quote:


The 17? No.

The Round 2 pick? No.

Either of the thirds? No.

After that, we can talk. Maybe.



The Jets traded up in a similar spot and it costs two seconds. That's the likely price...



They traded up from 6 to 3 last year and it cost 3 2nd rounders. This would probably cost us less as A) it is from 6 to 4. Also this isn't a QB heavy draft like last year.


You're right. My bad. It was three seconds.
amtoft  
bc4life : 3/19/2019 3:46 pm : link
That was for a QB - I'm assuming they'd be more expensive?
RE: RE: RE: ...  
GFAN52 : 3/19/2019 3:47 pm : link
regulator said:
BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14347933 regulator said:


Quote:


In comment 14347922 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


they are moving up but not for Q williams.


IF they get williams, i think a trade for rosen is almost a given considering there will be no #17 this year and waiting is a massive risk.

if they can move up for williams using a 2020 1st, then trade for rosen and go williams at 4 and dev bush at 17



You'd be willing to give up a 2020 1st to move up a few spots to take Williams?

Really?



i meant as a package...get maybe a 2 or 3 back but thats contingent on getting rosen


Under no circumstances do I trade away a future 2020 1st.
RE: amtoft  
Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:48 pm : link
bc4life said:
Quote:
That was for a QB - I'm assuming they'd be more expensive?


That is what I said.. It would cost less because it is 6 to 4 and that was a QB heavy draft.
I'd give up our #6 +  
Diver_Down : 3/19/2019 3:48 pm : link
our trash can of 5th,6th,7th round picks. It amounts to a 20 point "overpay", but at least we won't have to get our hopes up reading about draft picks that won't ever get off the bench for us.
RE: Shurmur referred to Alabama DLine  
The 12th Man : 3/19/2019 3:48 pm : link
bc4life said:
Quote:
as unblockable. Doubt few would have an issue with them taking Q Williams with their first pick or even moving up. The devil's in the details (aka goodies)


I am in, this would be exactly what the doctor ordered for the D. I don’t see it though. It would make tremendous sense though.
Yea...this would be really dumb  
ryanmkeane : 3/19/2019 3:49 pm : link
trade up to 4 to get Williams and then the Jets take him right before us. There would be no possible way Gettleman would do this unless it was for a QB.
RE: Yea...this would be really dumb  
adamg : 3/19/2019 3:52 pm : link
ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
trade up to 4 to get Williams and then the Jets take him right before us. There would be no possible way Gettleman would do this unless it was for a QB.


What if they have Murray as the only QB they'd take, and then Bosa, Allen, and Williams as their only blue chips? It makes sense in that case, because no matter what they're getting the elite talent.

Can't knock this move. This would mean we would get a stud on the DL either at ER or DL proper. 6, 37, and a future 3rd to guarantee Allen or Williams over White? That's a tough call...
Matt G  
bc4life : 3/19/2019 3:53 pm : link
stated the obvious - He's going before the Raiders pick.

Think he'll get by the Jets. Heck Cards might even grab him.
Bosa, Allen, and Williams are all worth trading up for if the price is  
robbieballs2003 : 3/19/2019 3:53 pm : link
right. I'd do 6 and 17 for 4 and 27. Would Oakland?
If it can be done without sacrificing #17, ok.  
The_Boss : 3/19/2019 3:54 pm : link
If they want 17, Gruden and Mayock can go pound sand.
No  
AcidTest : 3/19/2019 3:54 pm : link
way, even for Williams. The cost will be astronomical, and we have a ton of holes. Stay put or trade down to get assets next year we can use to move up for a QB.
robbie  
bc4life : 3/19/2019 3:55 pm : link
Chanecs are one of them falls to 6. Gotta think someone is trading up for a QB
RE: Bosa, Allen, and Williams are all worth trading up for if the price is  
adamg : 3/19/2019 3:55 pm : link
robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
right. I'd do 6 and 17 for 4 and 27. Would Oakland?




RE: Matt G  
Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:55 pm : link
bc4life said:
Quote:
stated the obvious - He's going before the Raiders pick.

Think he'll get by the Jets. Heck Cards might even grab him.


Jets could easily take Josh Allen. If our fall out on this is we get Josh Allen sold! Or Nick Bosa Sold! To me this is a top 4 draft and we pick 6th. Move up and get one of the elites.
If Q is best overall AND a DT  
idiotsavant : 3/19/2019 3:56 pm : link
And, presuming one knows the order 1,2,3, making it a lock;

I would happily give #6 + Evan Engram..maybe even throw in The Shepard.
RE: robbie  
Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:56 pm : link
bc4life said:
Quote:
Chanecs are one of them falls to 6. Gotta think someone is trading up for a QB


almost zero chance they make it to 6. Bosa, Allen, and Williams won't make it past 5. Just won't happen and that is dreaming thinking it would.
RE: RE: Matt G  
adamg : 3/19/2019 3:57 pm : link
Amtoft said:
bc4life said:
Quote:
In comment 14348008 bc4life said:


Quote:


stated the obvious - He's going before the Raiders pick.

Think he'll get by the Jets. Heck Cards might even grab him.



Jets could easily take Josh Allen. If our fall out on this is we get Josh Allen sold! Or Nick Bosa Sold! To me this is a top 4 draft and we pick 6th. Move up and get one of the elites.


I agree. This would be ballsier than pretending that Devin White is the same prospect as Josh Allen...
You guys with the trading of next year’s 1st are crazy  
The 12th Man : 3/19/2019 3:57 pm : link
4th pick is 1800 draft points
6th pick is 1600 draft points

A late 3 rd rounder is 120 points a 4th rounder is 80 So they would exchange for us and the Giants and have to give them their late third and one of the 4ths
And my suggestion is still within the context of  
idiotsavant : 3/19/2019 3:58 pm : link
An all D + OL draft.
RE: You guys with the trading of next year’s 1st are crazy  
adamg : 3/19/2019 3:59 pm : link
The 12th Man said:
Quote:
4th pick is 1800 draft points
6th pick is 1600 draft points

A late 3 rd rounder is 120 points a 4th rounder is 80 So they would exchange for us and the Giants and have to give them their late third and one of the 4ths


It's not a simple calculation like that. It'd either cost more or less depending on which team wants it done more. But usually the team buying has to give up more. I think it'd be at least a second round pick in addition to the first swap.
RE: robbie  
robbieballs2003 : 3/19/2019 3:59 pm : link
bc4life said:
Quote:
Chanecs are one of them falls to 6. Gotta think someone is trading up for a QB


Who? You don't play chances. If you have a player that fits what you want on this team then getting him isn't a problem. But who is trading up for a QB? Jax? No way. If Haskins falls to them then that is different but still see them going in a different direction. Miami? Not according to their reports of tanking this year and everything they have done so far has supported that claim? Cincinnati? Maybe. But now we are talking about a big drop down from 3 or 4 or 5. Why would NYJ, Oak, or TB want to drop down that far? It isn't like Cincinnati is desperate like other teams. So, what team will trade up and will give up an insane amount of picks to make it worthwhile for a team in the top 5 to tradd down?
RE: trade 1st  
Sammo85 : 3/19/2019 3:59 pm : link
bc4life said:
Quote:
and give up one the 3rds? Doubt you'd get it for less.


We only have one third round pick and it’s back end of that round.
RE: You guys with the trading of next year’s 1st are crazy  
Amtoft : 3/19/2019 3:59 pm : link
The 12th Man said:
Quote:
4th pick is 1800 draft points
6th pick is 1600 draft points

A late 3 rd rounder is 120 points a 4th rounder is 80 So they would exchange for us and the Giants and have to give them their late third and one of the 4ths


This sounds about what the trade would be.
stupid rumor to spread...why?  
Torrag : 3/19/2019 3:59 pm : link
Simple. Q Williams will be gone by the #4 pick.
Think we stand pat and take BPAs in first half of draft.  
TMS : 3/19/2019 3:59 pm : link
We want our QB from next year group and not Rosen. We have a a way now with the new cap dollars and picks to get it done. Early posts indicated DG likes next years QBs a lot better and ELI is going to be here. Great plan by DG if it plays out.
RE: You guys with the trading of next year’s 1st are crazy  
Diver_Down : 3/19/2019 4:01 pm : link
The 12th Man said:
Quote:
4th pick is 1800 draft points
6th pick is 1600 draft points

A late 3 rd rounder is 120 points a 4th rounder is 80 So they would exchange for us and the Giants and have to give them their late third and one of the 4ths


I'd still rather giving up all the picks from the 5th round and later (in addition to our #6). Let Mayock get his jollies drafting a shit-ton of fringe players while DG gets a stud while catching up on his sleep by leaving Nashville early.
RE: stupid rumor to spread...why?  
Amtoft : 3/19/2019 4:01 pm : link
Torrag said:
Quote:
Simple. Q Williams will be gone by the #4 pick.


Jets could easily take Josh Allen and the 49ers are probably going Nick Bosa. It isn't a reach that will happen. Worst case is we get super stud Josh Allen... Yes please.
RE: RE: You guys with the trading of next year’s 1st are crazy  
Amtoft : 3/19/2019 4:01 pm : link
Diver_Down said:
The 12th Man said:
Quote:
In comment 14348023 The 12th Man said:


Quote:


4th pick is 1800 draft points
6th pick is 1600 draft points

A late 3 rd rounder is 120 points a 4th rounder is 80 So they would exchange for us and the Giants and have to give them their late third and one of the 4ths



I'd still rather giving up all the picks from the 5th round and later (in addition to our #6). Let Mayock get his jollies drafting a shit-ton of fringe players while DG gets a stud while catching up on his sleep by leaving Nashville early.


They wouldn't take that trade.
RE: Q Williams  
Pan-handler : 3/19/2019 4:02 pm : link
Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Is the best player in this draft...End of story. If we can get him, 2 years in row we will draft he best player in the draft. I think he will be better than Jerome Brown.


He certainly is the best non QB in this draft. He is a combination of a younger Suh and Donald.

The kid is pretty special.

If we somehow pulled it off we'd be looking at the best player in the draft 2 years in a row.
If this guy  
pjcas18 : 3/19/2019 4:02 pm : link
is who you want, you absolutely make this move.

I have a lot more respect for the target a player and trade up approach than I do for the "I can't believe this guy was still there when we picked. too much value for us to pass up" passive approach.
Good chance Niners would take him.  
jeff57 : 3/19/2019 4:02 pm : link
If they want him, have to package the 6 and 17 for the 2.
RE: Good chance Niners would take him.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/19/2019 4:03 pm : link
jeff57 said:
Quote:
If they want him, have to package the 6 and 17 for the 2.


From all reports and rumors the Niners are all about Bosa.
Why  
Thegratefulhead : 3/19/2019 4:04 pm : link
Even talk to them now? We don't know if he will be there. Why play our cards face up when everyone else is playing face down?
RE: RE: Good chance Niners would take him.  
jeff57 : 3/19/2019 4:05 pm : link
robbieballs2003 said:
jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 14348050 jeff57 said:


Quote:


If they want him, have to package the 6 and 17 for the 2.



From all reports and rumors the Niners are all about Bosa.


Niners just got Ford. They’re less about Bosa now.
RE: RE: RE: You guys with the trading of next year’s 1st are crazy  
Diver_Down : 3/19/2019 4:06 pm : link
Amtoft said:
Diver_Down said:
The 12th Man said:
Quote:
In comment 14348041 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


In comment 14348023 The 12th Man said:


Quote:


4th pick is 1800 draft points
6th pick is 1600 draft points

A late 3 rd rounder is 120 points a 4th rounder is 80 So they would exchange for us and the Giants and have to give them their late third and one of the 4ths



I'd still rather giving up all the picks from the 5th round and later (in addition to our #6). Let Mayock get his jollies drafting a shit-ton of fringe players while DG gets a stud while catching up on his sleep by leaving Nashville early.



They wouldn't take that trade.


That is pretty definitive. Mayock is a draft geek and would love the mental gymnastics of being able to jockey around the draft with the additional ammo. The total value is a 20 point overpay so it is fair in value. They still get a premium pick with our #6.
RE: RE: RE: Good chance Niners would take him.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/19/2019 4:06 pm : link
robbieballs2003 said:
jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 14348053 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 14348050 jeff57 said:


Quote:


If they want him, have to package the 6 and 17 for the 2.



From all reports and rumors the Niners are all about Bosa.



Niners just got Ford. They’re less about Bosa now.


Why? They need all the help they can get rushing the passer. They have spent a ton of high picks on DL already. They need to build up that pass rush.
I think people are too hung up on the name  
adamg : 3/19/2019 4:07 pm : link
and not on the situation. It doesn't matter exactly who the Giants want at 1 overall. It matters who they can get at 6 and who they can get at 4.

If they have 4 blue chip prospects, they're not getting one at 6. At 4, you're getting at least 1. That's the whole point of the deal.

It's not about Williams per se. It's about Williams/Bosa/Allen/etc.
adamg  
bc4life : 3/19/2019 4:08 pm : link
there's not 6 blue chippers? (or more)
RE: RE: RE: RE: You guys with the trading of next year’s 1st are crazy  
adamg : 3/19/2019 4:11 pm : link
In comment 14348061 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 14348045 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 14348041 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


In comment 14348023 The 12th Man said:


Quote:


4th pick is 1800 draft points
6th pick is 1600 draft points

A late 3 rd rounder is 120 points a 4th rounder is 80 So they would exchange for us and the Giants and have to give them their late third and one of the 4ths



I'd still rather giving up all the picks from the 5th round and later (in addition to our #6). Let Mayock get his jollies drafting a shit-ton of fringe players while DG gets a stud while catching up on his sleep by leaving Nashville early.



They wouldn't take that trade.



That is pretty definitive. Mayock is a draft geek and would love the mental gymnastics of being able to jockey around the draft with the additional ammo. The total value is a 20 point overpay so it is fair in value. They still get a premium pick with our #6.


You honestly think because some chart said the 240th pick is worth 10 points that means something? The Raiders would laugh at that deal.
RE: adamg  
adamg : 3/19/2019 4:11 pm : link
bc4life said:
Quote:
there's not 6 blue chippers? (or more)


There could be. But, if the Giants did this deal. I would presume that they don't view it that way.
RE: I think people are too hung up on the name  
adamg : 3/19/2019 4:12 pm : link
adamg said:
Quote:
and not on the situation. It doesn't matter exactly who the Giants want at 1 overall. It matters who they can get at 6 and who they can get at 4.

If they have 4 blue chip prospects, they're not getting one at 6. At 4, you're getting at least 1. That's the whole point of the deal.

It's not about Williams per se. It's about Williams/Bosa/Allen/etc.


The value of the Giants 4th player on the big board is worth more than their 6th player PLUS whatever picks they package.
Take Wilkins at 17 if he’s there  
The_Boss : 3/19/2019 4:13 pm : link
Sy LOVES him. Thinks he could be just as good.
Teams do follow the draft chart  
The 12th Man : 3/19/2019 4:17 pm : link
Here is what it looks like
Link - ( New Window )
RE: #6 + Shep or EE  
Toth029 : 3/19/2019 4:21 pm : link
idiotsavant said:
Quote:
. Yes

Why trade Engram. He's the leading receiver in 2019.
RE: Teams do follow the draft chart  
adamg : 3/19/2019 4:21 pm : link
The 12th Man said:
Quote:
Here is what it looks like Link - ( New Window )


I'd be surprised if you applied that chart to trades involving draft picks if they correlated to the degree people seem to think they do.

Obviously, 6th round picks aren't worth as much as 2nd round picks. That doesn't mean teams use that value chart to determine how valuable their picks are. I'm sure it's much more complicated, with considerations payed to how deep the draft is, how valuable relatively the e.g. 165th pick in 2019 is compared to that same pick in 2020. Different drafts, different players, different value picks.

I wouldn't be surprised if teams used a similar way of ranking picks generally. But for actual trades, I'd be surprised if that chart explained them all (or even most).
A good beat writer could do a whole article on that pick chart  
adamg : 3/19/2019 4:23 pm : link
It's not like the trades teams do are secret. We can test how accurate that chart is. I would bet it's far from perfect.
So if you follow the chart  
The 12th Man : 3/19/2019 4:24 pm : link
We exchange their 1st the 4th pick and their 5th round pick

for our 6th pick overall our 3rd round pick

Would be exactly 1840 for 1840 this makes sense. This is definitely something I would do to get the best player in the draft 2 years in a row. It makes even more sense as they drafted Hall last year and Maurice Hurst. They love Bosa but they expect him to be taken by the 49ers. So they trade back and can still get something they want.
I would NOT make this trade with Raiders if they ask for too much  
SGMen : 3/19/2019 4:28 pm : link
At #6, we should land a stud defender, like my guy LB D. White.

Yes, Q. Williams will likely be an All-Pro in the NFL. You can't teach that kinda first step quickness and power to penetrate. Definitely a way better player than D. White.

I have Bosa, Q. Williams, J. Allen as my top 3 defensive players. All 3 should dominate in the NFL. If Murray goes #1 as perceived, well, if we trade for pick #4 we could end up with J. Allen, who in my mind is a notch below Q. Williams, if only because his high, high production was limited to really one big season.

If we send #6, our 2nd round and Shep I'm not sure that is good for us. I'd rather take D. White, a top interior OL in round 2, and send Shep to New England for their #2. We have too many holes to give up top 3 round picks. IMHO.

However, I do trade #6, our 2nd 3rd rounder and a 5th for #4 if it is Q. Williams for sure. That, well, yeah that is favorable to NYG's but not to Raiders. LOL
Not sure I'd want to even give up a 3rd rounder  
USAF NYG Fan : 3/19/2019 4:30 pm : link
with all the Giants' needs. I'd easily give away the 5th round picks as they won't likely amount to much. The 4th and 1 or 2 of the 5th rounders I'd probably be ok with.

Maybe a player is involved instead of a 3rd rounder?
The Jets traded 6, 37, 49, and a future second for the third pick  
adamg : 3/19/2019 4:32 pm : link
3 is worth 2,200

6 is worth 1,600
37 is worth 530
49 is worth 410
The value you assign a future pick is somewhat arbitrary but let's assume an average finish for the Jets at that time. The median value of a second round pick is 415.

Add that up you 2,955.

That would seem like a ridiculous overpay according to that chart. The Jets payed 34% more than the actual value according to that chart.

I'm just saying. There's really no good reason to use that chart as an indication of how teams value picks, because they don't value them in the way that chart indicates they should.
If you follow the chart the Jets overpaid  
The 12th Man : 3/19/2019 4:38 pm : link
for their trade by over 600 points but that was because the Bills were lurking and the Jets knew it. So they traded up into that spot to lock it in before the draft so no one could over whelm the Colts on draft day. They paid a premium to get to the position they wanted.
RE: If you follow the chart the Jets overpaid  
adamg : 3/19/2019 4:44 pm : link
The 12th Man said:
Quote:
for their trade by over 600 points but that was because the Bills were lurking and the Jets knew it. So they traded up into that spot to lock it in before the draft so no one could over whelm the Colts on draft day. They paid a premium to get to the position they wanted.


You're proving my point. Context matters much more than a chart of values that rarely ever captures the costs of doing business.
The chart was never  
pjcas18 : 3/19/2019 4:50 pm : link
meant to be perfectly exact in terms of trades. Some have a premium based on demand, some are under value based on demand, but the chart is directionally accurate as a guide and used by all teams.
williams  
mdc1 : 3/19/2019 4:51 pm : link
rewind to some clips in that Oklahoma game and watch him ragdoll a few of their oline guys.
The Jets are Stupid  
ZogZerg : 3/19/2019 4:52 pm : link
Of course they overpaid. But they wanted a QB and were desperate!

RE: adamg  
Amtoft : 3/19/2019 4:55 pm : link
bc4life said:
Quote:
there's not 6 blue chippers? (or more)


If all the others are blue chips which I agree then we need a super blue chip. Not all blue chips are equal. These are 3 of the best Def players I have seen in the draft at the same time. I would go up to 4 in a heart beat as long as I still had another 1st.
Anak  
Big Rick in FL : 3/19/2019 5:10 pm : link
Where did you see this rumor?
Quinnen Williams  
Philu916 : 3/19/2019 5:13 pm : link
Don’t many mocks consider Williams going 2 overall UNLESS Cards take Murray? Let’s say Murray goes 1, Bosa 2 to SF. 3 would be Williams to the Jets. I don’t see the Jets taking Allen over Williams, I can totally be wrong though. This kind of trade could easily backfire.
RE: Quinnen Williams  
Amtoft : 3/19/2019 5:16 pm : link
Philu916 said:
Quote:
Don’t many mocks consider Williams going 2 overall UNLESS Cards take Murray? Let’s say Murray goes 1, Bosa 2 to SF. 3 would be Williams to the Jets. I don’t see the Jets taking Allen over Williams, I can totally be wrong though. This kind of trade could easily backfire.


Why wouldn't they take Josh Allen... They clearly want an OLB after they missed on Anthony Barr. He is a stud and they easily can take him.
RE: Anak  
Diver_Down : 3/19/2019 5:16 pm : link
Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Where did you see this rumor?


It is in Dave Te's thread.
RE: RE: Anak  
Diver_Down : 3/19/2019 5:19 pm : link
Diver_Down said:
Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 14348258 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


Where did you see this rumor?



It is in Dave Te's thread.

Dave Te's Rumor - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: Anak  
Big Rick in FL : 3/19/2019 5:23 pm : link
Diver_Down said:
Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 14348271 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


In comment 14348258 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


Where did you see this rumor?



It is in Dave Te's thread.

Dave Te's Rumor - ( New Window )


Thanks! Somehow completely overlooked that thread.
DG must be wishing  
JonC : 3/19/2019 5:32 pm : link
they'd drafted Donald over OB.

Draft an ER, please.
After last. year's made up rumor  
Sy'56 : 3/19/2019 5:56 pm : link
About NO offering Kamara to NYG, I won't take in any rumors from him.
True or not  
oreojenkins : 3/19/2019 6:02 pm : link
I'd love to get into the top 4. There's a steep and noticeable dropoff after Murray, Bosa, Q, and Allen. Those are the truly elite guys. 6 is like no man's land. If not up, I'd prefer to trade back as there are a lot of good players from 5 on that are all within the same ballpark of each other.
RE: After last. year's made up rumor  
adamg : 3/19/2019 6:07 pm : link
Sy'56 said:
Quote:
About NO offering Kamara to NYG, I won't take in any rumors from him.


That's a fair point. This is a Dave Te rumor we're talking about...
RE: True or not  
Pan-handler : 3/19/2019 6:10 pm : link
oreojenkins said:
Quote:
I'd love to get into the top 4. There's a steep and noticeable dropoff after Murray, Bosa, Q, and Allen. Those are the truly elite guys. 6 is like no man's land. If not up, I'd prefer to trade back as there are a lot of good players from 5 on that are all within the same ballpark of each other.


Agreed. Though I think Sweat and Greedy are the clear next 2 after a bit of a drop.
I love Allen  
ryanmkeane : 3/19/2019 6:17 pm : link
but I’m not sure he’s elite. Can he play the run?
Nothing against Dave  
ryanmkeane : 3/19/2019 6:19 pm : link
but last year he seemed to say a lot of things (like 10 things) relating to the Giants and none of them came to fruition. It was like that one year when Jordan named 15 prospects they would take and Engram wasn’t listed.
Agree  
PaulN : 3/19/2019 6:26 pm : link
It doesn't make sense, the trade up that makes all the sense in the world is a trade up from 6 to 4 or 5 for Allen, that is what I think the Giants could do.
Williams would be great value at the 4th pick in the draft, but I  
Ira : 3/19/2019 6:33 pm : link
doubt he lasts that long and I doubt that the Raiders would pass up the opportunity to pick him if he does.
RE: Thanks. Thought we still had two thirds.  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/19/2019 6:37 pm : link
Beezer said:
Quote:
It's just 2 spots, from 6 to 4. Would a fourth get it done?

No way I'd want the Giants to cash in next year's 1st to move 2 spots.

It cost the Jets three 2nds to go from 6 to 3 last year. Going from 6 to 4 would cost at least one 2nd, possibly more than just that.
Stick with 6 and 17  
Earl the goat : 3/19/2019 6:40 pm : link
Get your offensive lineman. Taylor. Ford. Risner
Get your defensive lineman. Gary. Lawrence Ferrell or even Devin White(LB)
No overthinking here. No fancy moves. Build the lines
RE: I love Allen  
bw in dc : 3/19/2019 6:48 pm : link
ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
but I’m not sure he’s elite. Can he play the run?


He's a very good player at everything.

I see a lot of Richard Seymour.
RE: Stick with 6 and 17  
MarineMan : 3/19/2019 6:50 pm : link
Earl the goat said:
Quote:
Get your offensive lineman. Taylor. Ford. Risner
Get your defensive lineman. Gary. Lawrence Ferrell or even Devin White(LB)
No overthinking here. No fancy moves. Build the lines



I agree.
Why would we tell anybody.....  
MOOPS : 3/19/2019 7:37 pm : link
who we want to trade up for?
RE: RE: Would it be wise to use up quality picks,  
Danny80 : 3/19/2019 7:39 pm : link
Amtoft said:
Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14347914 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


if we can get a great pick at 6?



Yes... Quinnen Williams is elite and if you don't get Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, or Big Q then you are getting a top player not an elite player. He would be a monster for us and I would trade all day ever day as long as it doesn't include #17


I agree with this. Those three seem to be on a top shelf of their own this year. If I were to trade up, i'd prefer to trade up for Josh Allen, partly because I think Williams would have to play DE in the 3-4, and he might not reach his potential for inside pressure playing end.
It seems hard to believe that the Giants  
mattyblue : 3/19/2019 7:39 pm : link
would trade up for anything other than a QB. Seems strange.
RE: After last. year's made up rumor  
Dan in the Springs : 3/19/2019 7:40 pm : link
Sy'56 said:
Quote:
About NO offering Kamara to NYG, I won't take in any rumors from him.


I'm trying to make sense of him saying that Haskins ran a 4.59 40 in the spring. Chalking it up to confusion, because it seems impossible to have happened. Sometimes with as many contacts as he has and as many prospects as he follows, it could be he gets confused about what he's hearing/heard.

I don't know.
RE: RE: RE: Would it be wise to use up quality picks,  
GFAN52 : 3/19/2019 7:46 pm : link
Danny80 said:
Amtoft said:
Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14347928 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 14347914 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


if we can get a great pick at 6?



Yes... Quinnen Williams is elite and if you don't get Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, or Big Q then you are getting a top player not an elite player. He would be a monster for us and I would trade all day ever day as long as it doesn't include #17



I agree with this. Those three seem to be on a top shelf of their own this year. If I were to trade up, i'd prefer to trade up for Josh Allen, partly because I think Williams would have to play DE in the 3-4, and he might not reach his potential for inside pressure playing end.


I'd rather have Josh Allen if we could move up without a significant cost.
Isn't it just due diligence ...  
George from PA : 3/19/2019 8:00 pm : link
That teams make calls.....to see what moves are available....just to know who wants to trade up, trade down, etc
RE: RE: I love Allen  
adamg : 3/19/2019 8:05 pm : link
adamg said:
bw in dc said:
ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 14348375 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


but I’m not sure he’s elite. Can he play the run?



He's a very good player at everything.

I see a lot of Richard Seymour.


A little Richard Seymour? There's about a fifty pound difference there...
how often  
BigBlueCane : 3/19/2019 8:09 pm : link
do Alabama Defensive players improve after they're drafted?
wish for Allen or Bosa  
Elite Mobster #32 : 3/19/2019 8:41 pm : link
Bosa would be a surprise at LB
I would rather stay put at #6  
Bluesbreaker : 3/19/2019 9:16 pm : link
We could however move up in the 2nd round if someone we
covet slides . If were gonna start throwing picks around
then do it for a QB . We have plenty of holes to fill .
he isn't a nose tackle . He is a great prospect but
we should keep our assets and use them wisely .
RE: RE: Stick with 6 and 17  
Bluesbreaker : 3/19/2019 9:39 pm : link
MarineMan said:
Earl the goat said:
Quote:
In comment 14348406 Earl the goat said:


Quote:


Get your offensive lineman. Taylor. Ford. Risner
Get your defensive lineman. Gary. Lawrence Ferrell or even Devin White(LB)
No overthinking here. No fancy moves. Build the lines




I agree.


I will third that I love Allen he can do it all IMO but
Jets are going Allen or Williams
Would you take Greedy Williams if he slides to 17 ?
Not me trenches !
If this is true  
1st and 10 : 1:07 am : link
I will be pissed. This will show that Dave G has no plan. You have a real opportunity to rebuild your team with the draft capital we have, do no waste it by trading up.

With that said, I believe this to be false, no way he will last to pick 4.
RE: RE: RE: I love Allen  
madgiantscow009 : 1:27 am : link
adamg said:
bw in dc said:
ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 14348414 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 14348375 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


but I’m not sure he’s elite. Can he play the run?



He's a very good player at everything.

I see a lot of Richard Seymour.



A little Richard Seymour? There's about a fifty pound difference there...


seems littler. so a little richard seymour.
RE: Is Williams That Much Better  
allstarjim : 1:32 am : link
clatterbuck said:
Quote:
than other defensive players available at six? Doesn't seem to make sense.


Yes, all day. Quinnen Williams is a manimal. I think he's the best player in this draft as well, and I think he's in a class by himself, and no I didn't forget about Bosa. I think he's way better than Bosa, and I think Bosa is no worse than the 3rd best player in this draft.

If Williams was available via trade up, and the Giants did that, I wouldn't flinch.
RE: RE: Is Williams That Much Better  
Pan-handler : 5:14 am : link
allstarjim said:
clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 14347939 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


than other defensive players available at six? Doesn't seem to make sense.



Yes, all day. Quinnen Williams is a manimal. I think he's the best player in this draft as well, and I think he's in a class by himself, and no I didn't forget about Bosa. I think he's way better than Bosa, and I think Bosa is no worse than the 3rd best player in this draft.

If Williams was available via trade up, and the Giants did that, I wouldn't flinch.


We have a number of needs but depending on price, I'd be all for the best player in the draft 2 years straight.
Give #6 + Evan Engram  
idiotsavant : 6:04 am : link
. I'd do it.
You guys are pretty..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:24 am : link
good just to be able to parse out a trade rumor in those walls of text!!
Zero interest in doing this  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 8:30 am : link
...
I'm always hesitant to trade up for a guy  
Chris684 : 8:51 am : link
when there's no guarantee he's available at the spot I traded up to.

So we make the move for Q. Williams and then what if Lynch decides he likes him better than Bosa/Allen?

Unless you're making this move when you're on the clock and you know he's there, be careful.
