Pat Shurmur's take on Dwayne Haskins' Pro Day: 'Impressive …

Quote: "It was excellent,'' Shurmur said. "We obviously have spent a lot of time evaluating him, and this is one piece of it. We got the chance to work with him on the board and take him to dinner, and he certainly is an accomplished and impressive young man.''



There is evidence of Haskins' ability from his one record-breaking year as a starting quarterback at Ohio State. Shurmur, as a former quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, likes to get a sense of things by being in the building.



"Just watch him throw,'' Shurmur said. "The important thing about Pro Days in general is you come to his school, you get to see how he interacts with his teammates, get to talk to the people that have worked with him.''









Dan_Soprano : 3/20/2019 7:21 pm

I'd take Daniel Jones over him in a heartbeat. Haskins = another RGIII.

That would be kind of cool Joey in VA : 3/20/2019 7:22 pm : link To have another kid who grew up rooting for them like we did. So Peppers and Tate were and we may add a QB who was.



The tone of that locker room will be totally different if we have Haskins in there. Imagine a year from now when Eli hangs it up, you have your 2nd year QB ready to go with your 3rd year phenom RB, that's setting up for a decent future if we can get those two in the same huddle.

Not to mention a huge amount of cap room to add more play makers on both sides of the ball.

I really Dodge : 3/20/2019 7:29 pm : link Compare him to _insert_other_black_qb_name_

Zeke's Alibi : 3/20/2019 7:31 pm

The telling quote there is they got him on the board. That is probably why Shurmur had a semi all day today at the pro day. We heard Josh Allen last year really blew Shurmur on the board away last year(which tracks because I believe he got a 37 on his wonderlic) but his inaccuracy rightly scared him off. This is going to be the guy as long as the price isn't too high.

BSIMatt : 3/20/2019 7:32 pm

Haskins may not pan out in the NFL. Draft is always a crapshoot when it comes to quarterbacks, but he absolutely does not resemble RGIII in any way.

BigBlueCane : 3/20/2019 7:33 pm

Purdue punched this team in the Mouth and Haskins had no answer despite his talent and the talent around him.

Quote: punched this team in the Mouth and Haskins had no answer despite his talent and the talent around him.



Rutgers did the same to Saquon, whats your point. In comment 14350366 BigBlueCane said:Rutgers did the same to Saquon, whats your point.

the point BigBlueCane : 3/20/2019 7:36 pm : link with SB was you don't draft a RB b/c its not a relevant position in Today's NFL.



The point with Haskins is stop relying on numbers and look at what your eyes are saying. He's closer to Kerry Collins then he is either Manning.

ZogZerg : 3/20/2019 7:46 pm

I'd be fine with Haskens at 6. He looked good today and seems like a really good guy.





Haskins vs Purdue ZogZerg : 3/20/2019 7:49 pm : link As a huge Purdue fan, I watched that game a couple of times.

Haskins played decent in that game. Sure, he had a few dud throws, but OSU receivers didn't do him any favors. They dropped a number of passes - at least 2 TD passes were dropped.

This sentence by Shurmur seems to contradict those reports of GFAN52 : 3/20/2019 7:50 pm : link no Giants interest Haskins.



"We obviously have spent a lot of time evaluating him, and this is one piece of it."

Eli Wilson : 3/20/2019 7:52 pm

Haskins patterns his game after Warren Moon. At least that's what he told Mariucci.

Quote: with SB was you don't draft a RB b/c its not a relevant position in Today's NFL.



The point with Haskins is stop relying on numbers and look at what your eyes are saying. He's closer to Kerry Collins then he is either Manning.



No, the point your made about Saquon was about him not being good. But since you got proven wrong on that one you’ve moved the goal post claiming you meant don’t draft a RB high. Fucking dumb.



Let’s take all top players and make sure we don’t draft them if they ever lost a game. That’s what I take away from your comment and it’s beyond dumb. In comment 14350372 BigBlueCane said:No, the point your made about Saquon was about him not being good. But since you got proven wrong on that one you’ve moved the goal post claiming you meant don’t draft a RB high. Fucking dumb.Let’s take all top players and make sure we don’t draft them if they ever lost a game. That’s what I take away from your comment and it’s beyond dumb.

tyrik13 : 3/20/2019 8:02 pm

No way in hell he's NOT gonna be the pick. If he's there at 6, they're taking him and not looking back. I'd be fine with it. People saying he lacks mobility and maneuverability are sorely mistaken because he looks to be just fine in that dept.



Big_Pete : 3/20/2019 8:07 pm

Point to consider.... Ohio State Coach Ryan Day (formerly their OC) worked directly with Pat Shurmur at the Eagles as their QB coach.

Quote: Daniel Jones over him in a heartbeat. Haskins = another RGIII.



Not even close In comment 14350338 Dan_Soprano said:Not even close

TMS : 3/20/2019 8:10 pm

Still looks fat and slow to me. This workout showed nothing. Why was he never made to move or show some ability to do that? He might be fine until he is flushed from the pocket and they start to get after him. Because an Ol blows a block or receiver does not finish a rout and he panics because he cannot get away. Thats when the really bad things happen. A big statue with a big arm but rattle him and he is in trouble. A nightmare in our league. Snurmur is all BS he complemetns every QB he sees as it should be. Lets see what they do on draft day .

Ok, a few things here jvm52106 : 3/20/2019 8:12 pm : link 1) Dumb ass comparison to RGIII.

2) He is a bit more leftwich in his overall athleticism but I see more Stan Humphries and Mark Rypien in him.

3) I don't think the Gmen are looking at Haskins at 6 but maybe somewhere after 6.

4) I think the Kyler Murray talk can end now. There is no way the Giants are drafting a guy that small at QB unless he really slides in the draft.

5) I am seeing the real possibility that Josh Rosen is the guy we end up with and Haskins could be a fall back at after 6 if the Cardinals ask for too much.

Quote: Ohio State Coach Ryan Day (formerly their OC) worked directly with Pat Shurmur at the Eagles as their QB coach.



They gonna know this kid inside and out. If they pick him they will be thoroughly confident he can be our next QB.



Perhaps Im not remembering but I dont recall the talk being nearly as effusive for ANY of the QBs last year. All the praise seemed much more reserved.



The highest praise seemed to be about Rosens table manners Lol In comment 14350412 Big_Pete said:They gonna know this kid inside and out. If they pick him they will be thoroughly confident he can be our next QB.Perhaps Im not remembering but I dont recall the talk being nearly as effusive for ANY of the QBs last year. All the praise seemed much more reserved.The highest praise seemed to be about Rosens table manners Lol

Quote: Daniel Jones over him in a heartbeat. Haskins = another RGIII.



You do realize the only thing they have in common is their black .... nothing about their style of play is the same In comment 14350338 Dan_Soprano said:You do realize the only thing they have in common is their black .... nothing about their style of play is the same

Quote: Daniel Jones over him in a heartbeat. Haskins = another RGIII.



You do realize the only thing they have in common is they’re black .... nothing about their style of play is the same In comment 14350338 Dan_Soprano said:You do realize the only thing they have in common is they’re black .... nothing about their style of play is the same

Breeze_94 : 3/20/2019 8:35 pm

Haskins has to be the guy if he's there at 6. the question is how much are you willing to give up to make sure you get him

Quote: Why was he never made to move or show some ability to do that? He might be fine until he is flushed from the pocket and they start to get after him. Because an Ol blows a block or receiver does not finish a rout and he panics because he cannot get away. Thats when the really bad things happen. A big statue with a big arm but rattle him and he is in trouble. A nightmare in our league. Snurmur is all BS he complemetns every QB he sees as it should be. Lets see what they do on draft day .



I thought he looked better physically this time vs the Combine. He even admitted he's cut weight since then, and admitted he wasn't in top shape.



Today didn't solve the issue that is a big question mark throughout the season - how will Haskins deal with an NFL environment where you have less time to read the defense and less time to throw.



In comment 14350418 TMS said:I thought he looked better physically this time vs the Combine. He even admitted he's cut weight since then, and admitted he wasn't in top shape.Today didn't solve the issue that is a big question mark throughout the season - how will Haskins deal with an NFL environment where you have less time to read the defense and less time to throw.

Quote:



He has a very quick release he reminds of Kurt Warner a little bit except I can't say that because Kurt is white so I will say Kyler Murray.



Awesome post. In comment 14350364 Amtoft said:Awesome post.

TMS : 3/20/2019 8:43 pm

Take him over Rosen for sure but wonder about Lock. Murray is the cream probably but we will never see him. love Fromm next year but that is a longshot now. Goodnight all.

Quote: To have another kid who grew up rooting for them like we did. So Peppers and Tate were and we may add a QB who was.



Thegratefulhead : 3/20/2019 8:46 pm

That is a lot of talent and character in one huddle Joey. They would be so easy to root for and they would pick each other up. Haskins/Barkley would gel like a motherfucker and it would infect the team with positivity. Liking the idea more and more. Long term beautiful plan.

Bill in UT : 3/20/2019 8:46 pm

Shurmer said nothing or he said whatever you want to think he said. He's still gonna do whatever he wants

Dave on the UWS : 3/20/2019 8:52 pm

Common BW be fair. How a prospect reacts to NFL pressure and speed IS THE question for EVERY QB coming out, whether they faced pressure in college or not. It's an educated guess. His demeanor suggests he should deal with it just fine with time. One thing that's become pretty obvious. He's really smart and will be able to master Shurmur's offense.

Quote: punched this team in the Mouth and Haskins had no answer despite his talent and the talent around him.



Dude, seriously? You're gonna pick ONE GAME where his whole team simply got outplayed by the opposing team and write off the dude's whole career? That was a road game against a big rival that was like Purdue's National Championship game basically, they were amped up and no great team is immune to having a bad game. Not to mention the OSU defense gave up 49 points which was not Haskins' fault. He still threw for 470 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, completed 67% of his passes, he far from shit the bed in that game.



I noticed you conveniently didn't mention the Michigan game where Haskins dropped 62 pts on a great defense, or PSU game where Haskins took a punch in the mouth and hung in there and delivered a 4th qtr comeback victory against one of the best D's in the country. In comment 14350366 BigBlueCane said:Dude, seriously? You're gonna pick ONE GAME where his whole team simply got outplayed by the opposing team and write off the dude's whole career? That was a road game against a big rival that was like Purdue's National Championship game basically, they were amped up and no great team is immune to having a bad game. Not to mention the OSU defense gave up 49 points which was not Haskins' fault. He still threw for 470 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, completed 67% of his passes, he far from shit the bed in that game.I noticed you conveniently didn't mention the Michigan game where Haskins dropped 62 pts on a great defense, or PSU game where Haskins took a punch in the mouth and hung in there and delivered a 4th qtr comeback victory against one of the best D's in the country.

Quote: be fair. How a prospect reacts to NFL pressure and speed IS THE question for EVERY QB coming out, whether they faced pressure in college or not. It’s an educated guess. His demeanor suggests he should deal with it just fine with time. One thing that’s become pretty obvious. He’s really smart and will be able to master Shurmur’s offense.



True, but some QB's and their surrounding will reveal more evidence. For example, Sonny Dyke's asinine RPO system nearly got Goff killed his senior year at Cal. He took some big hits. But some of the best throws I saw all year in 2015 were by Goff right before the hammer was dropped. It was very impressive.



bw in dc : 3/20/2019 8:55 pm

True, but some QB's and their surrounding will reveal more evidence. For example, Sonny Dyke's asinine RPO system nearly got Goff killed his senior year at Cal. He took some big hits. But some of the best throws I saw all year in 2015 were by Goff right before the hammer was dropped. It was very impressive.

Haskins has experienced NOTHING like that. So, to me, it makes it a layer harder to construe...

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/20/2019 8:56 pm

I've been surfing around the various sports media outlets today just to get a feel for what former personnel men and players are thinking.

The prevailing opinion is that the Giants should be all-in on Haskins and will probably have to trade up to get him.



The prevailing opinion is that the Giants should be all-in on Haskins and will probably have to trade up to get him.

Quote: I've been surfing around the various sports media outlets today just to get a feel for what former personnel men and players are thinking.



The prevailing opinion is that the Giants should be all-in on Haskins and will probably have to trade up to get him. If that's their guy DG will do it, get chewed up by the beats and the interwebhighway thingy and the twatface and all that and we'll see what happens. If he's the guy, DG will go get him and this place (Earth) will go nuts in response. In comment 14350529 Eric from BBI said:If that's their guy DG will do it, get chewed up by the beats and the interwebhighway thingy and the twatface and all that and we'll see what happens. If he's the guy, DG will go get him and this place (Earth) will go nuts in response.

. arcarsenal : 3/20/2019 9:02 pm : link I really, really want Haskins - but the trade up part is where I grit my teeth. Just because I'd really love to hang onto as much (if not all) of our draft capital as humanly possible.



That said - if you love the QB, you do what you have to do.



We did it to get Eli and once the smoke cleared and the Chargers were still without any trophies in the Rivers era, people realized that all that complaining about how we could have had Merriman as well as Rivers (I think people used to argue that we could have had the kicker, too... Kaeding?.. that was good) etc. meant nothing and that the trade was totally worth it.



We'd all make the Eli deal again if given the chance.



Well, most of us....

Quote: I've been surfing around the various sports media outlets today just to get a feel for what former personnel men and players are thinking.



The prevailing opinion is that the Giants should be all-in on Haskins and will probably have to trade up to get him.



I think trading up to get him is an inevitably at this point, if we do really like him. Thankfully unless we are expecting competition from the Jags we shouldn't have to give up too much. A couple seconds or second first should suffice. And before people tell me its too much go look at what teams generally give up to move to get QBs. Even giving up the second first would be paying less than what teams generally give up. In comment 14350529 Eric from BBI said:I think trading up to get him is an inevitably at this point, if we do really like him. Thankfully unless we are expecting competition from the Jags we shouldn't have to give up too much. A couple seconds or second first should suffice. And before people tell me its too much go look at what teams generally give up to move to get QBs. Even giving up the second first would be paying less than what teams generally give up.

This is what happens to Haskins sxdxca : 3/20/2019 9:13 pm : link



Against Washington, he faced no pressure through 3 quarters, even the announcers were saying he had all day.



At the 7:45 mark in this 9 minute highlight video, you will see once pressure comes he folds like a cheap suit.



He threw two balls which should have been intercepted, balls were being thrown behind, in the ground, he took sack after sack.



He is a pure pocket passer, who has little to no mobility. Without a perfect O line in front of him, combined with the Giants O line, this can be a fatal mistake.



here is the video, watch from the 7:45 mark when Washington begins to bring pressure. I've provided the link





- ( When he faces pressure...Against Washington, he faced no pressure through 3 quarters, even the announcers were saying he had all day.At the 7:45 mark in this 9 minute highlight video, you will see once pressure comes he folds like a cheap suit.He threw two balls which should have been intercepted, balls were being thrown behind, in the ground, he took sack after sack.He is a pure pocket passer, who has little to no mobility. Without a perfect O line in front of him, combined with the Giants O line, this can be a fatal mistake.here is the video, watch from the 7:45 mark when Washington begins to bring pressure. I've provided the link Haskins 7:45 - ( New Window

Imagine if we trade up for Haskins? Sean : 3/20/2019 9:14 pm : link this place will go ballistic.

bw in dc Marty866b : 3/20/2019 9:40 pm : link There is no comparison between Leinart and Haskins. Haskins has much much greater physical ability then Matt ever had. I loved Matt at USC but he lacked the arm strength to succeed at the NFL level. Matt really looked great with a terrific offensive line, Reggie Bush and Lendale White,Dwayne Jarrett, Steve Smith,and other terrific college players around him. He was the perfect game manager for that team. Haskins has much greater arm strength then Matt ever had and he is a better athlete.

If you compare GoDeep13 : 3/20/2019 10:05 pm : link Haskins to Warren Moon no one bats a fucking eye. Say Byron Leftwich and suddenly your the racist that only compares black QBs to black QBs 🙄.

smokescreen uther99 : 3/20/2019 10:08 pm : link too much praise coming out for Haskins from Giants I think. They hope some team jumps them on him

This draft will be interesting SteelGiant : 3/20/2019 10:09 pm : link

Like last year these prospects are not perfect but there is no guarantee that we will be in position to grab the perfect prospect when they are available.



Can the QB avoid a rush with good footwork?

Can the QB make all the throws with Accuracy?

Is arm strength strong enough?

Does the QB make good decisions?

Can the QB read a defense?



Haskins seems like he fits the mold to these questions, kind of reminds me of Ben Roethlisberger is I had to pick a current NFL player.



I'm not a scout but I like him better than last years prospects I don't think I would mind this pick. If they pick him, the coaches and scouts think he has what it takes, I do not see a ton of things that would worry me. He is a safer pick if trying to avoid bust potential compared to Murray.

- ( Check out this film review from some guy I never heard of, but interesting none the less. He has some good insight. It seems like Haskins has good foot work and is smart with the ball. I don't think I throw the remote if we picked him, I would have to trust the coach and scouts on this one.Like last year these prospects are not perfect but there is no guarantee that we will be in position to grab the perfect prospect when they are available.Can the QB avoid a rush with good footwork?Can the QB make all the throws with Accuracy?Is arm strength strong enough?Does the QB make good decisions?Can the QB read a defense?Haskins seems like he fits the mold to these questions, kind of reminds me of Ben Roethlisberger is I had to pick a current NFL player.I'm not a scout but I like him better than last years prospects I don't think I would mind this pick. If they pick him, the coaches and scouts think he has what it takes, I do not see a ton of things that would worry me. He is a safer pick if trying to avoid bust potential compared to Murray. Link - ( New Window

Haskins is very quick Angus : 3/20/2019 10:32 pm : link In his decision a making and in his throwing motion. The time between start of decision to ball in hands of the receiver is very short. Maybe a little like Marino, but with better ball fakes. He is a good face of the franchise guy as well. He would be a good pick and may be worth trading up for, as painful as it would be to lose that extra pick.

It seems like the same people that were saying no to Barkely Mike in NJ : 3/20/2019 10:37 pm : link are saying no to Haskins this year. Last year Gettleman was an idiot for passing on the quarterbacks, this year he is an idiot if he takes a quarterback.

Thanks Eric for the section125 : 3/20/2019 11:05 pm : link insight into what is being said around the different places.



I like Haskins, feel the "he has trouble under pressure" thing is absolute crap - there was another thread that disproves that theory (despite the two plays sxdxa says he found which is then disputed by another poster). His completion percentage under pressure is very good according to the chart provided in that thread.



I am not sure they need to move up to get him and I do not want to move up to get him. But if DG and PS think he is the right guy, ok. I'd much rather save picks and fix the defense and oline.



The being out of shape thing is a put off(if true), but that is easily cured. But he is a bit slow, definitely not a mobile QB in the Aaron Rodgers or even Drew Brees style of drop back QBs.

The part that bothers me the most montanagiant : 3/20/2019 11:29 pm : link ""one record-breaking year as a starting quarterback""

Quote: ""one record-breaking year as a starting quarterback""



as opposed to Kyler Murray's one record breaking year? In comment 14350686 montanagiant said:as opposed to Kyler Murray's one record breaking year?

Quote: Haskins reminds me of Leinert. Great numbers while surrounded by great talent with some solid physical skills.



Incredibly lazy analysis, because what did Leinert in at the NFL level was atrocious study habits and lack of discipline. In other words partying and drugs and drinking.



There is zero evidence to this point that Haskins has any of these traits - just the opposite.



That's why the most important asset any player has is in his head and heart. In comment 14350512 bw in dc said:Incredibly lazy analysis, because what did Leinert in at the NFL level was atrocious study habits and lack of discipline. In other words partying and drugs and drinking.There is zero evidence to this point that Haskins has any of these traits - just the opposite.That's why the most important asset any player has is in his head and heart.

Quote: this place will go ballistic.



Bite your tongue. In comment 14350568 Sean said:Bite your tongue.

Know nothing critics... BlueLou'sBack : 12:51 am : link I don't know why I want to give you the benefit of a doubt about your gray cells, as Poirot would say, but I think you do better here than you often do.





Just a reminder... bw in dc : 1:11 am : link this is a forum where posters give their opinions, and usually some debate follows.



And for what it’s worth, what makes any analysis and comparison in football so complicated is the difficulty to boil it down to pure science. So art - opinion - plays a big part. Here and even in NFL front offices.

RE: I’d take seyhey : 2:44 am : link Yeah, we are all happy you are not the GM. Why don't we let the GM do his job.

Quote: he’s the future, I’m all in as a fan..That said, lots of coachspeak in here, imv



Shurmur's coaching record is only 15-34. What's he done to earn an all-in? In comment 14350327 Big Blue '56 said:Shurmur's coaching record is only 15-34. What's he done to earn an all-in?

Leg BigBlueCane : 4:18 am : link that one game meant more and revealed more then OSU beating the brakes off yet another overrated Michigan team that has a history of laying eggs against the Buckeyes. Ohio State knows they own Michigan and Michigan knows it as well.



Where as Purdue was absolutely a high pressure situation, on the road, the Boilermakers who didn't have half the talent of either Michigan or OSU, pummeled the latter into submission with nary a response from.



That should be setting off alarm bells about Haskins and the rest of his Buckeye teammates.

Quote: are saying no to Haskins this year. Last year Gettleman was an idiot for passing on the quarterbacks, this year he is an idiot if he takes a quarterback.



I wouldn’t say that. I was as high on Barkley as anyone last year and adamant that we take him from day 1. I never wavered once. And I’m almost equally entrenched in the 2020 QB strategy. I feel that’s where the best talent is and I feel they are eminently gettable.



But then again, I’ve got that “Chinese patience” thing going for me where was can wait thousands of years for our strategy to unfold. In comment 14350657 Mike in NJ said:I wouldn’t say that. I was as high on Barkley as anyone last year and adamant that we take him from day 1. I never wavered once. And I’m almost equally entrenched in the 2020 QB strategy. I feel that’s where the best talent is and I feel they are eminently gettable.But then again, I’ve got that “Chinese patience” thing going for me where was can wait thousands of years for our strategy to unfold.

Haskins is a winner KingBlue : 7:30 am : link Hope he falls to 6... doubt it. Therefore we will trade up to get him, regardless of how loud the amateur doubters on BBI scream, kick and cry.



He is the target, as he should be.

Quote: Hope he falls to 6... doubt it. Therefore we will trade up to get him, regardless of how loud the amateur doubters on BBI scream, kick and cry.



He is the target, as he should be.



If the Giants decide not to draft I’m pretty sure some team will jump the Giants and that will push a defensive player down to them which might not have been there without Murray and Haskins going on the top 5. In comment 14350791 KingBlue said:If the Giants decide not to draft I’m pretty sure some team will jump the Giants and that will push a defensive player down to them which might not have been there without Murray and Haskins going on the top 5.

Montana Giants Point is Well taken Angus : 11:39 am : link Small sample size is a problem - only one year as a starter. I'm still in and would, reluctantly, accept the Jet's formula to move up - three 2's to get from the number 6 pick to the number 4 pick.



I like Rosen as well, but his confidence was clearly damaged by his year in Arizona.