Who's Your Favorite Player In This Draft. Brown Recluse : 3/22/2019 11:45 am



Last year, mine was Quenton Nelson. I like offensive linemen. One of my favorite Giant players is Rich Seubert.



I just loved everything about Nelson and thought he was the second best player in the entire draft behind Barkley. And like Barkley, one of those "transcendent" talents that not only an upgrade at his own position but also improves the players around him. Just a huge, nasty, impenetrable wall of a guy that I envisioned tossing defenders around like rag dolls and crushing skulls like "The Mountain" from GoT. I know its an awful idea to draft a Guard at 2 and this isn't a knock on the selections of Barkley and Hernandez because I love them both, but I kind of wanted it to happen (lucky for you losers I'm not the GM).



Thats the kind of player I'm talking about. Who's the guy this year that you like so much - forget draft position and logic or reason - you'd love this guy on the team.



This year my favorite player is Devin White. There's an article on defenderdawgs thread called



Again, probably not the greatest idea to draft him at 6, especially when we are so short on pass-rushers, but I think he's the perfect fit for this defense and team. Not only is he a fantastic player but like Nelson I just feel like he makes everyone around him better, vs the players we're used to seeing on this team that need other players around them to make them better. I love his attitude. I love his leadership and the fact that he's not afraid to step up and take charge.



The purpose of this isn't to say I think the Giants will draft him at 6 - I'm fairly certain it will be QB or ER, but I just want him on this team (I will however, scream like a little girl if they pick him)



Who's your guy this year? Not necessarily the best player in your opinion, but your favorite.Last year, mine was Quenton Nelson. I like offensive linemen. One of my favorite Giant players is Rich Seubert.I just loved everything about Nelson and thought he was the second best player in the entire draft behind Barkley. And like Barkley, one of those "transcendent" talents that not only an upgrade at his own position but also improves the players around him. Just a huge, nasty, impenetrable wall of a guy that I envisioned tossing defenders around like rag dolls and crushing skulls like "The Mountain" from GoT. I know its an awful idea to draft a Guard at 2 and this isn't a knock on the selections of Barkley and Hernandez because I love them both, but I kind of wanted it to happen (lucky for you losers I'm not the GM).Thats the kind of player I'm talking about. Who's the guy this year that you like so much - forget draft position and logic or reason - you'd love this guy on the team.This year my favorite player is Devin White. There's an article on defenderdawgs thread called Devin White: Can LSU linebacker have Saquon Barkley-like impact on NY Giants' defense? . I highly suggest you read it.Again, probably not the greatest idea to draft him at 6, especially when we are so short on pass-rushers, but I think he's the perfect fit for this defense and team. Not only is he a fantastic player but like Nelson I just feel like he makes everyone around him better, vs the players we're used to seeing on this team that need other players around them to make them better. I love his attitude. I love his leadership and the fact that he's not afraid to step up and take charge.The purpose of this isn't to say I think the Giants will draft him at 6 - I'm fairly certain it will be QB or ER, but I just want him on this team (I will however, scream like a little girl if they pick him)Who's your guy this year?

Well given your history with this gidiefor : Mod : 3/22/2019 11:49 am : : 3/22/2019 11:49 am : link that's the kiss of death to that pick now, isn't it

Q-Will Chris684 : 3/22/2019 11:50 am : link Not happening for us in all likelihood but I do think Christian Wilkins is a beast as well and if Murray-Haskins-Bosa-Allen-Williams are off the board 1-5 and we stand pat, Wilkins is my guy.

. arcarsenal : 3/22/2019 11:50 am : link QWill



Game wrecking interior DT.



Had the pleasure of watching him all season and he was an absolute monster. There were games where he just couldn't be stopped by anyone.



We won't get him, but I think he's probably the best overall player in this thing.

Chris Lindstrom OL Boston College EB222 : 3/22/2019 11:52 am : link Especially if he can project to tackle or center.

RE: Well given your history with this Brown Recluse : 3/22/2019 11:53 am : link

Quote: that's the kiss of death to that pick now, isn't it



In comment 14352904 gidiefor said:

Q.Williams Eman11 : 3/22/2019 11:55 am : link Is my favorite too but not far behind is T.J. Hockenson.

Nick Bosa Amtoft : 3/22/2019 11:55 am : link He is the best player in the draft. I think he will be better than his brother.

Guys I love after round 1 Chris684 : 3/22/2019 11:57 am : link Juan Thornhill

Rock Ya-sin

David Sills

Bryce Love

TJ Hockenson Strip-Sack : 3/22/2019 11:58 am : link love this kid...I see him as Bavaro 2.0 and I loved Bavaro.

RE: TJ Hockenson Brown Recluse : 3/22/2019 11:59 am : link

Quote: love this kid...I see him as Bavaro 2.0 and I loved Bavaro.



I like it. In comment 14352932 Strip-Sack said:I like it.

RE: . Brown Recluse : 3/22/2019 12:00 pm : link

Quote: QWill



Game wrecking interior DT.



Had the pleasure of watching him all season and he was an absolute monster. There were games where he just couldn't be stopped by anyone.



We won't get him, but I think he's probably the best overall player in this thing.



I agree. Best player in the draft. In comment 14352907 arcarsenal said:I agree. Best player in the draft.

RE: RE: Devin White figgy2989 : 3/22/2019 12:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14352902 Jim Bur(n)t said:





Quote:





Animal





+1



+2 In comment 14352913 Boatie Warrant said:+2

Devin White or Will Grier GiantGrit : 3/22/2019 12:01 pm : link White is the kind of player who "plugs a few holes" as in, he is so talented he can hide some other deficiencies at times. They need a guy(s) on the defense who is a problem sideline to sideline.



Will Grier is that dude who doesn't pass the eye test. You size him up and say "yeah no thanks". But i've watched countless film breakdowns on him and i think he has the "it" factor. His mental processing and ability to look defenders off is very impressive. The advanced analytics love him (they loved Mayfield last year too)



My dream draft scenario would be 2 day one contributors on the defensive side of the ball and a late first trade up for Grier, or he falls to 37. I'd be giddy.

Quentin Nelson? Doomster : 3/22/2019 12:02 pm : link Quentin Nelson? Are we talkin' draft here? Quentin Nelson?

I like White a lot Joey in VA : 3/22/2019 12:03 pm : link But Christian Wilkins is my favorite one, he's an absolute monster against the run and he plays his guts out.

RE: Devin White or Will Grier Lionhart28 : 3/22/2019 12:06 pm : link

Quote: White is the kind of player who "plugs a few holes" as in, he is so talented he can hide some other deficiencies at times. They need a guy(s) on the defense who is a problem sideline to sideline.



Will Grier is that dude who doesn't pass the eye test. You size him up and say "yeah no thanks". But i've watched countless film breakdowns on him and i think he has the "it" factor. His mental processing and ability to look defenders off is very impressive. The advanced analytics love him (they loved Mayfield last year too)



My dream draft scenario would be 2 day one contributors on the defensive side of the ball and a late first trade up for Grier, or he falls to 37. I'd be giddy.



I like Will Grier a lot better than Jones, that's for sure.



Favorite Round 1 guys: White, Dexter Lawrence

In comment 14352939 GiantGrit said:I like Will Grier a lot better than Jones, that's for sure.Favorite Round 1 guys: White, Dexter Lawrence

Joey agree Chris684 : 3/22/2019 12:06 pm : link With the way I think the board is most likely going to go down, my hopes are on landing Wilkins at 6.

Bosa for me NoGainDayne : 3/22/2019 12:08 pm : link I don't know what they ate growing up. Probably smaller / weaker Bosa's but on the non joking side, just truely gifted athletes and I don't mind the fact that he missed time his senior year. Shows confidence to me. Guy knows he's an NFL star.

RE: Nick Bosa Amtoft : 3/22/2019 12:11 pm : link

Quote: He is the best player in the draft. I think he will be better than his brother.



I just saw not necessarily the best player, but favorite. Excluding any of my Cal bears....



Kyler Murray and Hollywood Brown were my favorite players to watch. They are just so fun to watch. That Texas game down by 21 with like 9 mins left. Just a great game. In comment 14352923 Amtoft said:I just saw not necessarily the best player, but favorite. Excluding any of my Cal bears....Kyler Murray and Hollywood Brown were my favorite players to watch. They are just so fun to watch. That Texas game down by 21 with like 9 mins left. Just a great game.

Quinnen Williams. He'd be a huge addition to our defense Ira : 3/22/2019 12:11 pm : link .

The problem.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/22/2019 12:14 pm : link I have with either Bosa or Metcalf too is that I envision all of them being dinged repeatedly with injuries.



Well, you actually don't have to envision it too much with Joey.

Andy Isabella Mark from Jersey : 3/22/2019 12:18 pm : link Guy will be a star in this league. Might not be there when we get to our pick in the second and even if he was I don’t think we draft him based on our team needs but I like him a lot.

RE: TJ Hockenson Eman11 : 3/22/2019 12:19 pm : link

Quote: love this kid...I see him as Bavaro 2.0 and I loved Bavaro.



Same here.



My ideal scenario is one of the top ER's drop to us at 6, and T.J. is there at 17 and in Giant Blue this year. In comment 14352932 Strip-Sack said:Same here.My ideal scenario is one of the top ER's drop to us at 6, and T.J. is there at 17 and in Giant Blue this year.

quinen williams Platos : 3/22/2019 12:20 pm : link devin white



these guys are football players. changed positions and performed.

Q Williams Thegratefulhead : 3/22/2019 12:21 pm : link No one is close in my opinion, he is all world. Its him then 4 more that are elite, then another group about 10 deep that are all solid.

Josh Allen. MOOPS : 3/22/2019 12:30 pm : link He'll be creating havoc in opponent's backfield for the next decade.

I praying at least 1 of these guys is wear Blue next year Vegas Steve : 3/22/2019 12:45 pm : link Since Josh Allen will be off the board



D. Bush

T J Hockenson A TE who can crush the DE on a block or threaten the deep middle of the field



I would be happy with D. White

But I believe Bush has the higher Football IQ. He's much better in coverage and Whites Equal in tacking and blitzing

RE: Devin White CalZone : 3/22/2019 12:47 pm : link

Quote: Animal



Yep. I know he's not LT, but he reminds me of LT.

He's a maniac on the field. Love this damn player. In comment 14352902 Jim Bur(n)t said:Yep. I know he's not LT, but he reminds me of LT.He's a maniac on the field. Love this damn player.

Wilkins. No downside, high character markky : 3/22/2019 12:50 pm : link will make everyone around him better on and off the field.

Saquon 1... Johnny5 : 3/22/2019 12:51 pm : link .. and Nelson 2 for me last year. This year tough to say, there's a lot of guys I really like. I really like Murray,

Q Williams, Ed Oliver, Hockenson. But it's mostly based on Youtube and what I read lol.

As a Michigan alum, RawhideMarshall : 3/22/2019 12:57 pm : link allow me to make the case for "the other Devin". After a strong season as a true freshman, Devin Bush was, in my opinion, the MVP of the team the past two seasons. He is an ideal fit for ILB in an odd front, has top-tier athletic ability and a nose for the football. He will also make an impact as a pass rusher. I would love to see his name called at 17. He has talent that you build your defense around.

Toss up George : 3/22/2019 1:07 pm : link between Josh Allen, who I hope drops to us at #6, and Devin White, who I hope drops to us at #17.



Neither will happen, but a man can dream ...



RE: Hakeem Amtoft : 3/22/2019 1:09 pm : link

Quote: Butler



You like dropped passes In comment 14353056 hammock man said:You like dropped passes

Not looking thus year but my guess its idiotsavant : 3/22/2019 1:09 pm : link Q



Then



Bush/Allen/White/Oliver



Then



Some safeties and more ilbs

Hell just froze over! Doomster : 3/22/2019 1:11 pm : link The problem..

FatMan in Charlotte : 12:14 pm : link : reply

I have with either Bosa or Metcalf too is that I envision all of them being dinged repeatedly with injuries.





Fatman and me on the same page......

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Devin White CalZone : 3/22/2019 1:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14353079 Eli Wilson said:





Quote:





In comment 14352938 figgy2989 said:





Quote:





In comment 14352913 Boatie Warrant said:





Quote:





In comment 14352902 Jim Bur(n)t said:





Quote:





Animal





+1







+2







+3







+4. Unreal closing speed.





+11. Ferocious open field tackles on RB's 1 on 1 in space (screens). In comment 14353091 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:+11. Ferocious open field tackles on RB's 1 on 1 in space (screens).

Broken down by days AcesUp : 3/22/2019 1:35 pm : link Day 1 - Ed Oliver

Day 2 - Terry McLaurin

Day 3 - David Long (WVU)

You guys are... Johnny5 : 3/22/2019 2:03 pm : link ... deinitely making me like Devin White... lol

TJ Hockenson ... Manny in CA : 3/22/2019 2:19 pm : link

Bavaro was just a plain ole beast that crushed people; Shockey was just as mean, but as fast as some CBs ! (His problem was between his ears).



Hockenson is more Shockyest. (Hopefully he doesn't have Jeremy's head problems).



RE: I like White a lot JohnB : 3/22/2019 2:28 pm : link

Quote: But Christian Wilkins is my favorite one, he's an absolute monster against the run and he plays his guts out.



+1 In comment 14352942 Joey in VA said:+1

... BleedBlue : 3/22/2019 3:33 pm : link Devin White No Matter What

My favorite players in this draft mavric : 3/22/2019 3:35 pm : link Devin White (he will be a game changer)

Garrett Bradbury (middle of the o-line, sandwiched between Hernandez and Zeitler would be incredible)

Hakeem Butler (crazy length - longer than Plaxico)

T.J. Hockenson (best blocking TE in the draft in more than 20 years - put him alongside Wheeler and you'd think Chad was a pro-bowler)

Daniel Jones (tall, cerebral, talented QB in the mold of a young Eli)



RE: As a Michigan alum, GiantGrit : 3/22/2019 4:33 pm : link

Quote: allow me to make the case for "the other Devin". After a strong season as a true freshman, Devin Bush was, in my opinion, the MVP of the team the past two seasons. He is an ideal fit for ILB in an odd front, has top-tier athletic ability and a nose for the football. He will also make an impact as a pass rusher. I would love to see his name called at 17. He has talent that you build your defense around.



Both will be good pro's, i'd be happy with either. In comment 14353038 RawhideMarshall said:Both will be good pro's, i'd be happy with either.

I am all in on BIGbluegermany : 3/22/2019 4:52 pm : link Devin White



If we got TommyWiseau : 3/22/2019 6:36 pm : link Devin White at 6 and Hockenson even with a little trade up to 14 or so I would be estatic. Both will be game changers

RE: I am all in on mrvax : 3/22/2019 7:12 pm : link

Quote: Devin White



He seems like the sort of player that really has sideline to sideline speed and tackles like a machine. His sack #'s are low but considering his skill set, maybe that just wasn't his job in CFB.



Giants will grab a QB at #6 or get a great defensive player.

In comment 14353458 BIGbluegermany said:He seems like the sort of player that really has sideline to sideline speed and tackles like a machine. His sack #'s are low but considering his skill set, maybe that just wasn't his job in CFB.Giants will grab a QB at #6 or get a great defensive player.

Dwayne Haskins Torrag : 3/22/2019 10:18 pm : link He's impressed me more in interviews and how he communicates and carries himself than any QB prospect in a long time. Factor in his arm and instincts for the position and I'll be surprised if we have a chance to draft him at #6.

In all seriousness TommytheElephant : 3/22/2019 10:26 pm : link Quinnen Williams

Harry Carson royhobbs7 : 1:45 pm : link Those who remember that MLB Harry Carson was the first piece in turning around the Giants' defense to be stalwart, know who the next great Giants' LB could be.



Without question, it would be Devin White. He would help to bring our defense back to respectability again!!!!

He's a sideline-to-sideline monster....

RE: Devin White BigBlueJuice : 2:01 pm : link



In comment

Quote: Animal I liked devin white from the start with pick 6 then a read an article of him saying he will want 100 mill in 5 years cause he believes to be that disruptive, which i like but at same time you shouldnt be motivated by money but by championships. I dont believe in contracts over 100 mill unless it is a qb. Even then shorter contracts should be set to keep players competitive. Just my thoughts.In comment 14352902 Jim Bur(n)t said:

Kyler Murray djm : 2:03 pm : link He’s the player I want on a selfish level much like Barkley last year. I can’t wait to watch him play and I really think Murray is going to make a lot of people look very very dumb when all is said n done.