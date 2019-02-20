There is the Pierce tackle where he held on to the receiver as the catch was made with a blocker already on him for no gain during NFC Championship game. He was the only one to stop the 1st down but with 2 other blockers on the screen, it likely would have went for a TD.There's also the Steve Smith 1st down conversion in the same SB winning drive as the Tyree catch that's rarely talked about.There's Simms 4th and 17 conversion.There's little Bradshaw trucking someone (can't remember who) into the endzone knocking him out. It's one of the plays considered as the spark that carried the Giants through the playoffs and into the Super Bowl. The other spark being the 99 yards from Cruz.Speaking of the Cruz 99 yard TD against the JetsThere's the more recent block from Sheppard where he leveled Norman on that Barkley run against the Redskins. I also loved how Barkley was so surprised he pointed at the block as if to say, "wow did you see that" while he's still running with the ball.There's the Anderson uppercut.Sorry I can't find the link.There's Bavaro carrying half the 49ers team on his back an additional 15 to 20 yards after the catch. The main defender he held off was Ronnie Lott.There's the Mark Ingram 1st down conversion where he had to break 5 tackles then hop on one foot and then dive with a defender on the other foot to get the first down. This was during the SB against the Bills.How about a comparison about the David Tyree catch?Eli Manning to Tyree during Super Bowl XLII. Eli somehow manages to escape the sack, sees Tyree, and throws it to him for the well-known helmet catch.Fast forward to the next Giants vs Pats II or SB XLVI. The immortal Tom Brady takes the same shot as Eli did in the previous SB exceptThe reason I highlight this comparison is that it's always bothered me that nobody gives Brady a hard time about it and few give Eli credit for it. Most analysts say Eli just threw up a prayer and didn't even see the "wide open receiver". David Tyree, practically a no-name receiver up against 2-time pro bowler and 3-time all-pro Rodney Harrison. This against the perfect Tom Brady throwing to the great Gronkowski against Chase Blackburn. Chase Blackburn who was preparing to teach middle school just 3 months before this play. I'll also add a great story on Chase Blackburn during that time.I'll stop here because I could probably do this all day. I keep reading all the doom and gloom on here about Eli or the OBJ trade. Blah blah blah. I just think, damn it's good to be a Giants' fan and I love this team! Those of you that claim if they do this or that, I'm finding another team .... Good Riddance!