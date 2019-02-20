Not looking for the well known and documented historical play like the Tyree helmet catch or the 4th and 17 Simms to
Bobby Johnson or the Gary Reasons goal line stop "the hit" vs the Broncos.
Something less famous, less celebrated, less obvious.
For me, it's not only under the radar, but also under the pile. How Ahmad Bradshaw ever recovered that fumble in SB XLVI we'll never know for sure, but I always figured he just mugged whoever had the dang ball and ripped it away like a starving Hyena takes food from a pride of lions. The fumbled ball appeared to settle under a quarter of Patriots, but after the huge pile up was unearthed by the referees it was Bradshaw with the ball again at the bottom of the pile.
be considered for the Giants' ring of honor. What a warrior, in a different way but a lot like Eli. Big part of 2 rings.
where he split like 3 screening o-lineman to save a touchdown count? I know a lot of us remember that so not sure it plays here.
In the 2007/2008 GB playoff game, I believe there was a fumble on our punt return and a special teams player kept the ball alive by swiping it--I think it was Michael Johnson, but I could be wrong, it may have been another safety or DB.
When the Giants were down at the goal line vs the Packers in the 2008 NFCCG, Jacobs fumbles and Kevin Boss recovers the ball. I thought that recovery was huge and a nice heads up play.
Jacobs eventually scored I think on 3rd down on a draw from the GB 1.
what?
1. SB42 4th qtr, 0:45 left, 3rd & 11: Eli to rook Steve Smith for 12 SS
2. NFCC v GB #2 - First TD of the game. Obv I mean the 2nd play, but love the appetizer highlight. "Just like against ATL..." Hakeem Beckham Jr?
3. Osi strip sack was HUGE No TD for U
4. CHASE BLACKBURN! Not the play you're thinking of in the SB! Recovery Return by the worst LB ever!
I was looking for the SB INT but man this wins b/c who the F remembers that!?! FWIW it was Reese who signed this major talent from behind his teacher's desk
A few more: both Kyle Williams fumbles, Manning to Boss for 45-yds 2008, BJ 4th qtr 4th down run 2008, Aforementioned AB run...
(continue to next play for HN HM TD), Another big AB run then BJ TD to clinch
, BJ levels Woodson
2 great points about the GB highlight vid: ESPN calls out how bad the refs were a few times and makes the call "Micheal Boley discount double checks Aaron Rodgers again"
I'll stop at basically that one game of highlights. I bet I'd find a few more if I watched another game's HLs...go figure
There is the Pierce tackle where he held on to the receiver as the catch was made with a blocker already on him for no gain during NFC Championship game. He was the only one to stop the 1st down but with 2 other blockers on the screen, it likely would have went for a TD.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUnnW3DkaCk
There's also the Steve Smith 1st down conversion in the same SB winning drive as the Tyree catch that's rarely talked about.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBh6Y3Rp73c
There's Simms 4th and 17 conversion.
https://www.giants.com/video/phil-simms-to-bobby-johnson-on-fourth-and-17-12765080
There's little Bradshaw trucking someone (can't remember who) into the endzone knocking him out. It's one of the plays considered as the spark that carried the Giants through the playoffs and into the Super Bowl. The other spark being the 99 yards from Cruz.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_scQFxiEus
Speaking of the Cruz 99 yard TD against the Jets
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27WK0LC-gXs
There's the more recent block from Sheppard where he leveled Norman on that Barkley run against the Redskins. I also loved how Barkley was so surprised he pointed at the block as if to say, "wow did you see that" while he's still running with the ball.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySCzlcfPPBk
There's the Anderson uppercut.
Sorry I can't find the link.
There's Bavaro carrying half the 49ers team on his back an additional 15 to 20 yards after the catch. The main defender he held off was Ronnie Lott.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fuVZNWem3Y
There's the Mark Ingram 1st down conversion where he had to break 5 tackles then hop on one foot and then dive with a defender on the other foot to get the first down. This was during the SB against the Bills.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgWfLZgr-YA
How about a comparison about the David Tyree catch?
Eli Manning to Tyree during Super Bowl XLII. Eli somehow manages to escape the sack, sees Tyree, and throws it to him for the well-known helmet catch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGSyzXKy6_I
Fast forward to the next Giants vs Pats II or SB XLVI. The immortal Tom Brady takes the same shot as Eli did in the previous SB except
https://youtu.be/VQ5wDbaVJ3A?t=257
The reason I highlight this comparison is that it's always bothered me that nobody gives Brady a hard time about it and few give Eli credit for it. Most analysts say Eli just threw up a prayer and didn't even see the "wide open receiver". David Tyree, practically a no-name receiver up against 2-time pro bowler and 3-time all-pro Rodney Harrison. This against the perfect Tom Brady throwing to the great Gronkowski against Chase Blackburn. Chase Blackburn who was preparing to teach middle school just 3 months before this play. I'll also add a great story on Chase Blackburn during that time.
http://www.espn.com/new-york/nfl/story/_/id/7517001/2012-nfl-playoffs-chase-blackburn-had-unlikely-journey-super-bowl
I'll stop here because I could probably do this all day. I keep reading all the doom and gloom on here about Eli or the OBJ trade. Blah blah blah. I just think, damn it's good to be a Giants' fan and I love this team! Those of you that claim if they do this or that, I'm finding another team .... Good Riddance!
Correction to my post, that obv wasn't the NFCC in 2012. But the highlights still stand!
against the Cowboys for his first win.
In same game, Giant punt returner McQuarters I think, muffed punt and scramble for ball which GB was going to get but Dominique Hixon punched it away from a few GB players and we wound up recovering late in game.
instead of a Bruce Smith TD.
on fake punt in NFCC 1991
making a great sideline special team touchdown saving tackle that Parcells's even said was the play of the game.
I have never seen a game that was so badly officiated that I really had to question if the "fix" was in....
The clear fumble that was over ruled as a non-fumble...
The roughing the passer that gave GB another opportunity in an otherwise lost game.
I can clearly remember being so angry watching that game because of the officiating when I should have been ecstatic over the ass-whooping we were laying on the Pack.
Mark Ingram's 3rd and13 catch and amazing effort run for the first down in SB XXV and Carl Banks goal line play in SB XXI
But for me, it's any momentum stopping D play, so that's usually LT or Strahan or Hammer or Carson etc.
Bradshaw's long TD run against the Bills ignited a fire in the team, paying dividends down the road.
McConkey's TD in Superbowl 21 off the deflection. He deserved to get a SB TD that season.
Martin's long TD interceptions against the Broncos. Wow, that took a long time.
Zak DeOssie's new contract numbers.
Or was it the Eagles?
Strahan interception return to beat the eagles in Philly
Strahan
Kent Graham to Toomer to beat the undefeated Broncos in 98
Graham to Toomer
I would add 3rd and 11 in SB 42...great awareness by Steve Smith to get up field for those last 3 yards before he was knocked out of bounds...
I don't know about Byron Hunt, but in the 1984 Wild Card playoff vs. the Rams in LA, Eric Dickerson was about to rip off a 70 yard TD to tie the game, and Terry Kinard just barely got over to trip him up. The Rams ended up settling for a FG and lost.
in terms of "UNDER THE RADAR" but still enjoy recounting so many of these plays.
Bradshaw's long run vs Buffalo in 2007 as it was snowing... I had that one in mind as well and agree it seemed to galvanize the team to the emotional high that lead to the remarkable "every Sunday the underdog" playoff run of 2007.
Someone should link the TV pundits' pre-game predictions video collation from 2007-8 playoff run, on YouTube, that's a classic. Every game the Giants were big underdogs.
Greg Ballard... Eli has some major bad Juju for WRs. Except for that putz we just traded, somehow.
His brother Peyton played with the same WRs and TES forever it seems: Harrison, Wayne, Clark...
Team had just given up 45pts and 35pts in our first two games. There was a goalline stand where we stuffed the Redskins on multiple plays. From there on our defense seemed to get it together and became a strength of the team.
Without that play, the playoff drought would have reached at least 20 years. Heck, it might still be going.
...in SB42 Link
late in the 4th quester. This play set up Danelo's tying FG to force OT, where the Giants eventually won it.
It was kind of a predecessor to the more famous Simms-to-Hohnson 4th and 17 play in Minnesota in 1986.
“There's the Mark Ingram 1st down conversion where he had to break 5 tackles then hop on one foot and then dive with a defender on the other foot to get the first down. This was during the SB against the Bills.”
Has to be this one for me! Link
In the finals against the 49ers.
Not sure hat is under he radar though
Caught that long pass in the third quarter in Super Bowl 42.
Giants vs Eagles. Right before the end of the first half the Giants line up with Tittle back and everyone else on the line. Tittle throws a 60+ yard pass to Erich Barnes. The best part of this was the ball boy in the club house prior to the game suggested the play and even drew it up for the Giants. They got the opportunity and took advantage of it. What a play!
That was a 3rd and long, huge play.
Against SF I forget what year I wanna say the year before we won the Super Bowl
+1
Without that,they do not get to the playoffs or superbowl.
There is also a good chance Coughlan is fired, and not remembered as a two time superbowl winning coach.
so here's a couple Toomers. No jewelz, just plays
Amani Beckham Sr
? This is a longer Toomer TD vid as well, but queued to the 2007 DAL TD
Toomer Special
. There were so many of these, but this vs GB 2007
Fake fleaflicker in the 1990 playoffs.
Ron Dixon taking it to the house against the Eagles in the playoffs.
Eli to Toomer when he turned it upfield on the sideline against the Cowboys in the playoffs.
Eli's entire performance against SF in the conference championship.
If you had to pick one above all others. I can't imagine another QB hanging in that game like Eli did, except maybe Favre. Tough southern boys.
One of my favorite Giant trickeration plays ever.
Toss sweep to Tiki, flea flicker back to Kerry Collins then Kerry unleashes a
65-70 yd throw in the air on a dime in the breadbasket over the defense.
Kerry Collins to Amani 82 yd TD
Color commentary. Bob Papa
1990 NFC Championship Game. The 49ers are winning and running out the clock. One more first down and it is over.
Erik Howard forces the Roger Craig fumble and LT recovers. From there, we move the ball just enough for a Matt Bahr field goal to go to the Superbowl.
Without that fumble recovery, we do not have our 2nd Superbowl victory.
1990 NFC Championship Fumble
