What's our favorite all time "under the radar" Giants' play?

BlueLou'sBack : 3/23/2019 3:49 am
Not looking for the well known and documented historical play like the Tyree helmet catch or the 4th and 17 Simms to
Bobby Johnson or the Gary Reasons goal line stop "the hit" vs the Broncos.

Something less famous, less celebrated, less obvious.

For me, it's not only under the radar, but also under the pile. How Ahmad Bradshaw ever recovered that fumble in SB XLVI we'll never know for sure, but I always figured he just mugged whoever had the dang ball and ripped it away like a starving Hyena takes food from a pride of lions. The fumbled ball appeared to settle under a quarter of Patriots, but after the huge pile up was unearthed by the referees it was Bradshaw with the ball again at the bottom of the pile.
Bradshaws draw  
Dankbeerman : 3/23/2019 3:54 am : link
to set yp the hail mary in green bay qas my first thought, before i finishwd reading your post.
There's a few with Bradshaw. I think he should  
BlueLou'sBack : 3/23/2019 4:15 am : link
be considered for the Giants' ring of honor. What a warrior, in a different way but a lot like Eli. Big part of 2 rings.
Does the Pierce tackle  
Mike from SI : 3/23/2019 4:28 am : link
where he split like 3 screening o-lineman to save a touchdown count? I know a lot of us remember that so not sure it plays here.

In the 2007/2008 GB playoff game, I believe there was a fumble on our punt return and a special teams player kept the ball alive by swiping it--I think it was Michael Johnson, but I could be wrong, it may have been another safety or DB.
.....  
Route 9 : 3/23/2019 4:36 am : link
When the Giants were down at the goal line vs the Packers in the 2008 NFCCG, Jacobs fumbles and Kevin Boss recovers the ball. I thought that recovery was huge and a nice heads up play.

Jacobs eventually scored I think on 3rd down on a draw from the GB 1.
RE: Bradshaws draw  
Fred-in-Florida : 3/23/2019 5:12 am : link
In comment 14353885 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
to set yp the hail mary in green bay qas my first thought, before i finishwd reading your post.


what?
Several, mostly from GB 2012:  
ChaChing : 3/23/2019 5:20 am : link
1. SB42 4th qtr, 0:45 left, 3rd & 11: Eli to rook Steve Smith for 12 SS

2. NFCC v GB #2 - First TD of the game. Obv I mean the 2nd play, but love the appetizer highlight. "Just like against ATL..." Hakeem Beckham Jr?

3. Osi strip sack was HUGE No TD for U

4. CHASE BLACKBURN! Not the play you're thinking of in the SB! Recovery Return by the worst LB ever! I was looking for the SB INT but man this wins b/c who the F remembers that!?! FWIW it was Reese who signed this major talent from behind his teacher's desk

A few more: both Kyle Williams fumbles, Manning to Boss for 45-yds 2008, BJ 4th qtr 4th down run 2008, Aforementioned AB run...(continue to next play for HN HM TD), Another big AB run then BJ TD to clinch, BJ levels Woodson

2 great points about the GB highlight vid: ESPN calls out how bad the refs were a few times and makes the call "Micheal Boley discount double checks Aaron Rodgers again"

I'll stop at basically that one game of highlights. I bet I'd find a few more if I watched another game's HLs...go figure
There are so many to choose  
USAF NYG Fan : 3/23/2019 5:37 am : link
There is the Pierce tackle where he held on to the receiver as the catch was made with a blocker already on him for no gain during NFC Championship game. He was the only one to stop the 1st down but with 2 other blockers on the screen, it likely would have went for a TD.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUnnW3DkaCk

There's also the Steve Smith 1st down conversion in the same SB winning drive as the Tyree catch that's rarely talked about.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBh6Y3Rp73c

There's Simms 4th and 17 conversion.
https://www.giants.com/video/phil-simms-to-bobby-johnson-on-fourth-and-17-12765080

There's little Bradshaw trucking someone (can't remember who) into the endzone knocking him out. It's one of the plays considered as the spark that carried the Giants through the playoffs and into the Super Bowl. The other spark being the 99 yards from Cruz.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_scQFxiEus

Speaking of the Cruz 99 yard TD against the Jets
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27WK0LC-gXs

There's the more recent block from Sheppard where he leveled Norman on that Barkley run against the Redskins. I also loved how Barkley was so surprised he pointed at the block as if to say, "wow did you see that" while he's still running with the ball.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySCzlcfPPBk

There's the Anderson uppercut.
Sorry I can't find the link.

There's Bavaro carrying half the 49ers team on his back an additional 15 to 20 yards after the catch. The main defender he held off was Ronnie Lott.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fuVZNWem3Y

There's the Mark Ingram 1st down conversion where he had to break 5 tackles then hop on one foot and then dive with a defender on the other foot to get the first down. This was during the SB against the Bills.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgWfLZgr-YA

How about a comparison about the David Tyree catch?
Eli Manning to Tyree during Super Bowl XLII. Eli somehow manages to escape the sack, sees Tyree, and throws it to him for the well-known helmet catch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGSyzXKy6_I
Fast forward to the next Giants vs Pats II or SB XLVI. The immortal Tom Brady takes the same shot as Eli did in the previous SB except
https://youtu.be/VQ5wDbaVJ3A?t=257
The reason I highlight this comparison is that it's always bothered me that nobody gives Brady a hard time about it and few give Eli credit for it. Most analysts say Eli just threw up a prayer and didn't even see the "wide open receiver". David Tyree, practically a no-name receiver up against 2-time pro bowler and 3-time all-pro Rodney Harrison. This against the perfect Tom Brady throwing to the great Gronkowski against Chase Blackburn. Chase Blackburn who was preparing to teach middle school just 3 months before this play. I'll also add a great story on Chase Blackburn during that time.
http://www.espn.com/new-york/nfl/story/_/id/7517001/2012-nfl-playoffs-chase-blackburn-had-unlikely-journey-super-bowl

I'll stop here because I could probably do this all day. I keep reading all the doom and gloom on here about Eli or the OBJ trade. Blah blah blah. I just think, damn it's good to be a Giants' fan and I love this team! Those of you that claim if they do this or that, I'm finding another team .... Good Riddance!
Noice thanks USAF, awesome to go through those  
ChaChing : 3/23/2019 6:00 am : link
Correction to my post, that obv wasn't the NFCC in 2012. But the highlights still stand!
Eli's audible to a run  
Gman11 : 3/23/2019 6:24 am : link
against the Cowboys for his first win.
The Boss fumble recovery was huge  
Jimmy Googs : 3/23/2019 7:04 am : link
In same game, Giant punt returner McQuarters I think, muffed punt and scramble for ball which GB was going to get but Dominique Hixon punched it away from a few GB players and we wound up recovering late in game.
Hoss holding onto ball in end zone for only a safety  
Jimmy Googs : 3/23/2019 7:06 am : link
instead of a Bruce Smith TD.
Gary Reasons’ gain  
Big Blue '56 : 3/23/2019 7:08 am : link
on fake punt in NFCC 1991
I can't find the exact game but I recall Byron Hunt  
Bubba : 3/23/2019 7:15 am : link
making a great sideline special team touchdown saving tackle that Parcells's even said was the play of the game.
Watching those GB Divisional 2011 highlights  
gmangill : 3/23/2019 7:44 am : link
I have never seen a game that was so badly officiated that I really had to question if the "fix" was in....

The clear fumble that was over ruled as a non-fumble...

The roughing the passer that gave GB another opportunity in an otherwise lost game.

I can clearly remember being so angry watching that game because of the officiating when I should have been ecstatic over the ass-whooping we were laying on the Pack.
Two for me.  
Eman11 : 3/23/2019 7:50 am : link
Mark Ingram's 3rd and13 catch and amazing effort run for the first down in SB XXV and Carl Banks goal line play in SB XXI
Ed maccafrey tipped ball TD?  
idiotsavant : 3/23/2019 7:54 am : link
But for me, it's any momentum stopping D play, so that's usually LT or Strahan or Hammer or Carson etc.
Dixon kick off return  
idiotsavant : 3/23/2019 7:56 am : link
Was it? Vs vikes maybe?
JPPs picks against the Cowboys at the end of the season  
markky : 3/23/2019 7:57 am : link
Bradshaw's long TD run against the Bills ignited a fire in the team, paying dividends down the road.

McConkey's TD in Superbowl 21 off the deflection. He deserved to get a SB TD that season.

Martin's long TD interceptions against the Broncos. Wow, that took a long time.
Perfect spot to post  
smshmth8690 : 3/23/2019 8:01 am : link
Zak DeOssie's new contract numbers.
RE: Dixon kick off return  
Stufftherun : 3/23/2019 8:05 am : link
In comment 14353944 idiotsavant said:
Quote:
Was it? Vs vikes maybe?


Or was it the Eagles?
RE: Gary Reasons’ gain  
BMac : 3/23/2019 8:08 am : link
In comment 14353917 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
on fake punt in NFCC 1991


First one I thought of.
.  
crick n NC : 3/23/2019 8:16 am : link
Strahan interception return to beat the eagles in Philly

Strahan

Kent Graham to Toomer to beat the undefeated Broncos in 98

Graham to Toomer
Fake punt to Gary reasons  
djstat : 3/23/2019 8:19 am : link
In 90 NFC Title Game
A lot of great examples above...  
JCin332 : 3/23/2019 8:23 am : link
I would add 3rd and 11 in SB 42...great awareness by Steve Smith to get up field for those last 3 yards before he was knocked out of bounds...
Tuck's strip of TB12 right before half of Super Bowl XLII  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/23/2019 8:27 am : link
Moss was WIDE open.
RE: I can't find the exact game but I recall Byron Hunt  
Matt in SGS : 3/23/2019 8:49 am : link
In comment 14353922 Bubba said:
Quote:
making a great sideline special team touchdown saving tackle that Parcells's even said was the play of the game.


I don't know about Byron Hunt, but in the 1984 Wild Card playoff vs. the Rams in LA, Eric Dickerson was about to rip off a 70 yard TD to tie the game, and Terry Kinard just barely got over to trip him up. The Rams ended up settling for a FG and lost.
I think we got a little bit off track  
BlueLou'sBack : 3/23/2019 9:03 am : link
in terms of "UNDER THE RADAR" but still enjoy recounting so many of these plays.

Bradshaw's long run vs Buffalo in 2007 as it was snowing... I had that one in mind as well and agree it seemed to galvanize the team to the emotional high that lead to the remarkable "every Sunday the underdog" playoff run of 2007.

Someone should link the TV pundits' pre-game predictions video collation from 2007-8 playoff run, on YouTube, that's a classic. Every game the Giants were big underdogs.
Steve Smith, Hakeem Nick's, Victor Cruz, Kevin Boss,  
BlueLou'sBack : 3/23/2019 9:07 am : link
Greg Ballard... Eli has some major bad Juju for WRs. Except for that putz we just traded, somehow.

His brother Peyton played with the same WRs and TES forever it seems: Harrison, Wayne, Clark...
Bradshaw’s fumble recovery was XLII not XLVI  
bradshaw44 : 3/23/2019 9:09 am : link
.
2007 NY Giants vs the prognosticators  
BlueLou'sBack : 3/23/2019 9:22 am : link
Starts with Jimmy Jones, too perfect!
Giants gonhna lose, this time for sure! - ( New Window )
2007 vs The Redskins  
Biteymax22 : 3/23/2019 9:40 am : link
Team had just given up 45pts and 35pts in our first two games. There was a goalline stand where we stuffed the Redskins on multiple plays. From there on our defense seemed to get it together and became a strength of the team.
1981: Terry Jackson's pick-6 off Jaws in Week 12.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/23/2019 10:08 am : link
Without that play, the playoff drought would have reached at least 20 years. Heck, it might still be going.
Brandon Jacobs 4th and 1 on the game winning drive...  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/23/2019 10:40 am : link
...in SB42
Link - ( New Window )
RE: 1981: Terry Jackson's pick-6 off Jaws in Week 12.  
truebluelarry : 3/23/2019 11:02 am : link
In comment 14354041 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Without that play, the playoff drought would have reached at least 20 years. Heck, it might still be going.

Excellent choice, and 100% true.
Also from 1981 - Brunner-to-Mistler on 4th and 13  
truebluelarry : 3/23/2019 11:09 am : link
late in the 4th quester. This play set up Danelo's tying FG to force OT, where the Giants eventually won it.

It was kind of a predecessor to the more famous Simms-to-Hohnson 4th and 17 play in Minnesota in 1986.
This one!  
Daniel in Kentucky : 3/23/2019 11:17 am : link
“There's the Mark Ingram 1st down conversion where he had to break 5 tackles then hop on one foot and then dive with a defender on the other foot to get the first down. This was during the SB against the Bills.”

Has to be this one for me!
Link - ( New Window )
Eli’s laser to Manningham  
Reb8thVA : 3/23/2019 11:33 am : link
In the finals against the 49ers.

Not sure hat is under he radar though
Boss  
PaulN : 3/23/2019 11:43 am : link
Caught that long pass in the third quarter in Super Bowl 42.
1961  
scouser : 3/23/2019 11:53 am : link
Giants vs Eagles. Right before the end of the first half the Giants line up with Tittle back and everyone else on the line. Tittle throws a 60+ yard pass to Erich Barnes. The best part of this was the ball boy in the club house prior to the game suggested the play and even drew it up for the Giants. They got the opportunity and took advantage of it. What a play!
Pierce 2007 Green Bay  
O Butter Giants 2019 : 3/23/2019 12:15 pm : link
.
SB game where Mark Ingram went all Matrix  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 3/23/2019 1:59 pm : link
That was a 3rd and long, huge play.
Osi’s sack fumble recovery return for a td  
Bleedblue10 : 3/23/2019 2:33 pm : link
Against SF I forget what year I wanna say the year before we won the Super Bowl
RE: Does the Pierce tackle  
Giants Fan in Steelers Land : 3/23/2019 2:39 pm : link
In comment 14353888 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
where he split like 3 screening o-lineman to save a touchdown count? I know a lot of us remember that so not sure it plays here.

+1
Jpp's kick block against dallas  
TheEvilLurker : 3/23/2019 2:42 pm : link
Without that,they do not get to the playoffs or superbowl.

There is also a good chance Coughlan is fired, and not remembered as a two time superbowl winning coach.
2007 DAL & GB, 2011 SF criminally under-represented here  
ChaChing : 3/23/2019 2:42 pm : link
so here's a couple Toomers. No jewelz, just plays

Amani Beckham Sr? This is a longer Toomer TD vid as well, but queued to the 2007 DAL TD

Toomer Special. There were so many of these, but this vs GB 2007
RE: Osi’s sack fumble recovery return for a td  
O Butter Giants 2019 : 3/23/2019 2:43 pm : link
In comment 14354359 Bleedblue10 said:
Quote:
Against SF I forget what year I wanna say the year before we won the Super Bowl


that was 2007 vs SF when Trent Dilfer was their QB. Miss games when the Giants win by two scores.
OJ Andersons  
Mike in Boston : 3/23/2019 10:29 pm : link
Fake fleaflicker in the 1990 playoffs.
Shockey winning the jump ball vs. Dawkins  
Eric on Li : 3/23/2019 10:49 pm : link
Ron Dixon taking it to the house against the Eagles in the playoffs.
Eli to Toomer when he turned it upfield on the sideline against the Cowboys in the playoffs.
Eli's entire performance against SF in the conference championship.
RE: Shockey winning the jump ball vs. Dawkins  
BlueLou'sBack : 12:59 am : link
In comment 14354780 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Ron Dixon taking it to the house against the Eagles in the playoffs.
Eli to Toomer when he turned it upfield on the sideline against the Cowboys in the playoffs.
Eli's entire performance against SF in the conference championship.


Eli vs the 9ers for the NFC title can't or definitely shouldn't be considered under the radar. 2 SB MVPS notwithstanding, to me that was the epitome of Eli's entire career and the defining game that might make him HOF worthy.

If you had to pick one above all others. I can't imagine another QB hanging in that game like Eli did, except maybe Favre. Tough southern boys.
Under the radar  
Pan-handler : 2:01 am : link
One of my favorite Giant trickeration plays ever.


Toss sweep to Tiki, flea flicker back to Kerry Collins then Kerry unleashes a
65-70 yd throw in the air on a dime in the breadbasket over the defense.


Kerry Collins to Amani 82 yd TD - ( New Window )
Bob Papa  
Pan-handler : 2:05 am : link
Color commentary.
Bob Papa - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Shockey winning the jump ball vs. Dawkins  
Eric on Li : 2:06 am : link
In comment 14354832 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
In comment 14354780 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Ron Dixon taking it to the house against the Eagles in the playoffs.
Eli to Toomer when he turned it upfield on the sideline against the Cowboys in the playoffs.
Eli's entire performance against SF in the conference championship.



Eli vs the 9ers for the NFC title can't or definitely shouldn't be considered under the radar. 2 SB MVPS notwithstanding, to me that was the epitome of Eli's entire career and the defining game that might make him HOF worthy.

If you had to pick one above all others. I can't imagine another QB hanging in that game like Eli did, except maybe Favre. Tough southern boys.


There are fans on this board who say Eli "dilfered" both SB's. Most casual fans (non-giant) would probably say that the D won both of their Sb's against the Pats. Under the radar may not be the right way to describe it but I don't think that game is considered the all time performance it should be.
RE: Under the radar  
EricJ : 7:17 am : link
In comment 14354848 Pan-handler said:
Quote:
One of my favorite Giant trickeration plays ever.


Toss sweep to Tiki, flea flicker back to Kerry Collins then Kerry unleashes a
65-70 yd throw in the air on a dime in the breadbasket over the defense.
Kerry Collins to Amani 82 yd TD - ( New Window )


That was a good one...
This play may be the most impactfull under the radar play..  
EricJ : 7:24 am : link
1990 NFC Championship Game. The 49ers are winning and running out the clock. One more first down and it is over.

Erik Howard forces the Roger Craig fumble and LT recovers. From there, we move the ball just enough for a Matt Bahr field goal to go to the Superbowl.

Without that fumble recovery, we do not have our 2nd Superbowl victory.


1990 NFC Championship Fumble - ( New Window )
