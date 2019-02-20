So What is the "Plan?" christian : 3/23/2019 11:20 am Let's take a time machine to next offseason just as an exercise (we can come back to today and argue in a moment).



Let's assume conservatively, just for argument's sake the Giants net 3 starters in this draft, and there aren't any huge surprises to the opening day roster. And the Giants go into next offseason with at most 5 starters who you have a tough decision on; Manning, Shepard, Coleman, Golden, Goodson.



The Giants will also only have 4 starters left on the roster over the age of 30 (Solder, Jenkins, Tate, Bethea) and Zeitler will just be 30.



The Giants will have ~75M in cap space in 2020, and let's say they go wild and cut every starter over 30 (Solder, Jenkins, Tate, Bethea) -- they net out to about 92M.



Going into the 3rd off season of a rebuild, especially considering the roster and contracts Gettleman inherited plus some really questionable decisions he made last off season, that's pretty remarkable.



I think it's fair to to say the plan is a young, cost-controlled foundation -- with the flexibility to extend their own talent or shop in the market place of UFA with fewer needs.



Players Who Don't Make Sense to Me

- Tate - I'm still trying to understand how a guy on the wrong side of 30 is worth 22M+ over two years

- Nate Solder at 32 making 17M in 2020 is a tough pill unless he drastically improves his play in 2019

- Eating 7M on Jenkins this year frees up nearly 30M over the next 2 years, that almost seems to logical



Projected Starters for 2019



Solder*

Hernandez

Halopio

Zeitler*

Draft Pick (RT)

Shepard

Coleman

Tate*

Engram

Barkley

Manning*



Hill

Tomlinson

Draft Pick (DE)

Martin

Goodson

Ogletree

Golden

Jenkins*

Haley

Peppers

Bethea*

One element of the plan was make 2019 a tear down. Boy Cord : 3/23/2019 11:27 am : link Getting a top three or five pick in 2020 would be good for the Giants future. This doesn’t mean the coaching staff and players won’t coach and play their hearts out, but the front office isn’t going out of its way to keep talent or sign big-time FAs. The only real signing is Tate, and the plan there may be to trade SS.

christian Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/23/2019 11:29 am : : 3/23/2019 11:29 am : link right or wrong, they believe they can transition to a new era while still remaining competitive in a watered-down league.



The pessimists will correctly lament that management has incorrectly judged/evaluated this team and its prospects for the last seven years. And they fear that they are now trying to have their cake and eat it too.



This is a big year for the direction of the team because will either be sitting here and having the same exact discussion in March 2020 after another 5-11-type season or we will actually see positive steps towards becoming a long-term competitive team again.

it's not a given that we're gonna tank this year markky : 3/23/2019 11:31 am : link we could win 8 games or even more.

I don't see PaulN : 3/23/2019 11:36 am : link Another 5 win season, I see a 7-9 win team this season.

It really depends on the draft AcesUp : 3/23/2019 11:37 am : link To see what the overarching plan is. These moves were made in conjunction with their draft analysis and strategy. If they have their sights set on a rookie QB then it all makes sense. Which is what I'm hoping Gettleman means when he says "be patient" and deflects when the media asks for specifics. Even the questionable ones that can be seen as "win now" like retaining Eli on his last year, signing Tate and the acquisition of pricey vet OL fit the narrative of "creating a soft landing spot for the next QB".



If they go BPA up and down, then it really is a case of trying to "have their cake and eating it too" or a supreme vote of confidence in Eli beyond this year.

The only thing your post tells me is Jimmy Googs : 3/23/2019 11:37 am : link there is no credible plan. What an awful roster of talent, age and contracts. DG made is better in some areas and worse in others.



And it took me a few minutes to figure out who Coleman was.



Man, we need a few late picks to turn into overachieving superstars...

I think the plan is to continue building trenches & find a future QB Eric on Li : 3/23/2019 11:40 am : link that's why Solder and Tate make sense. They both help the QB. Saquon too.



The biggest question over the next 13 month period is who they decide to bet on as the next franchise QB. When they find that guy I suspect they will aggressively go after him, and will use all their other assets to build the roster in support of the next QB to not waste years the way they did with Eli.

The best thing for the Giants pjcas18 : 3/23/2019 11:41 am : link is when you look around the league, who are the good teams?



The Rams and Saints? I don't see either as unflawed.



the division? Redskins are not measurably better than the Giants anywhere. Cowboys have half their D suspended, and the Eagles are better on paper, but they don't scare me.



Point is there are no elite teams just some good teams and everyone else.



Chiefs, Patriots, Rams, and Saints. And let's not forget the Patriots were "just" 11 - 5 last year.



after that, free for all.



So, the Giants don't need to be elite to compete, just have to be "good enough"



The Tate, Solder, and Bethea contracts to me, in addition to keeping eric2425ny : 3/23/2019 11:44 am : link Jenkins represents Gettleman trying to make us a watchable team while he rebuilds through the draft. You can put mostly young guys and rookies out there but then you are looking at the Browns of the last several year’s. We have 12 picks this year, im sure a few of those will get traded, but still. Even if we draft 10 guys, that’s almost 20 percent of your roster.

Couple of points Dave on the UWS : 3/23/2019 11:51 am : link but Inlike your analysis- well thought out.

Tate was brought in for several reasons. Stability at the position, leadership in the locker room. He gives flexibility with regards to Shepard. Part of the plan is veterans on short term contracts to plug holes until the young talent on the team pushes these guys off the roster. (Ex: if Beal turns out to be a find then Jenkins is gone next year. )

I think people will be surprised by McIntosh this year. Before his illness, many thought he projected to Second rd. He is a five tech who fits on the line with Hill and Tomlinson. NY got him in the fifth because of his illness.

He’s got a lot of talent. That’s why I would love Allen (if not Haskins) at 6 (or a trade up to get him).

Using “future vision”, if they got Allen, adding Carter, Beal and Peppers you would have 7 young starters of your 11 on defense. That’s how the Jags did it.

It continues to amaze me BigBlueShock : 3/23/2019 11:53 am : link That people just don’t understand how rebuilding works in the NFL. It’s incredible. “Cut every single player over 30”. Yeah, because that’s how it’s done.



Every single team in NFL history that has ever gone through a “rebuild” has had veteran leadership on the team to help with the transition. Not one of these guys on this team in their 30’s has any effect on the cap situation. They will have tons of cap space moving forward. Rebuilding in the NFL doesn’t work like many of you seem to think it does.

How do have this discussion without mentioning QB BillT : 3/23/2019 11:55 am : link If they get their future QB this year that changes everything. If they don't then....????





RE: It continues to amaze me eric2425ny : 3/23/2019 11:56 am : link

Quote: That people just don’t understand how rebuilding works in the NFL. It’s incredible. “Cut every single player over 30”. Yeah, because that’s how it’s done.



Every single team in NFL history that has ever gone through a “rebuild” has had veteran leadership on the team to help with the transition. Not one of these guys on this team in their 30’s has any effect on the cap situation. They will have tons of cap space moving forward. Rebuilding in the NFL doesn’t work like many of you seem to think it does.



Exactly, no one wants to watch a bunch of rookies and undrafted free agents manning the entire roster. In comment 14354154 BigBlueShock said:Exactly, no one wants to watch a bunch of rookies and undrafted free agents manning the entire roster.

RE: it's not a given that we're gonna tank this year Jimmy Googs : 3/23/2019 11:58 am : link

Quote: we could win 8 games or even more.



no, we cannot In comment 14354108 markky said:no, we cannot

RE: I don't see Jimmy Googs : 3/23/2019 11:59 am : link

Quote: Another 5 win season, I see a 7-9 win team this season.



whats the difference (other than obvious 2 games)? In comment 14354116 PaulN said:whats the difference (other than obvious 2 games)?

RE: How do have this discussion without mentioning QB Jimmy Googs : 3/23/2019 12:01 pm : link

Quote: If they get their future QB this year that changes everything. If they don't then....????





The key part of your post is the "????". It fits with many decisions that have occurred in the past 36 months... In comment 14354161 BillT said:The key part of your post is the "????". It fits with many decisions that have occurred in the past 36 months...

Pats and Saints Chip : 3/23/2019 12:09 pm : link Do Have QBs over 40. I would not list them as elite going forward.

Tate is not going in 2020 Chip : 3/23/2019 12:15 pm : link He has a fully guaranteed contract in 2020. Soldiers contract makes OT Taylor a possibility in this years draft and then save 9 mil in cap space by cutting Soldier in 2020.

The way to build a team fireitup77 : 3/23/2019 12:18 pm : link These days is to build the roster first and then do whatever is necessary to get your qb. That is what DG is doing. The qb is not coming this year. He will continue to build the lines and defense. Then when he finds the qb he loves he will spend whatever he needs to to get him. It might be ayear or two before it happens.

RE: The way to build a team Reale01 : 3/23/2019 12:28 pm : link

Quote: These days is to build the roster first and then do whatever is necessary to get your qb. That is what DG is doing. The qb is not coming this year. He will continue to build the lines and defense. Then when he finds the qb he loves he will spend whatever he needs to to get him. It might be ayear or two before it happens.



That is the way to do it. A voice of reason. In comment 14354195 fireitup77 said:That is the way to do it. A voice of reason.

RE: RE: How do have this discussion without mentioning QB BillT : 3/23/2019 12:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14354161 BillT said:





Quote:





If they get their future QB this year that changes everything. If they don't then....????









The key part of your post is the "????". It fits with many decisions that have occurred in the past 36 months...

Right and you can't discuss "The Plan" without mentioning QB. Getting or not getting one changes the discussion 180 degrees. In comment 14354174 Jimmy Googs said:Right and you can't discuss "The Plan" without mentioning QB. Getting or not getting one changes the discussion 180 degrees.

Can we pin a thread that explains what the plan is Brown Recluse : 3/23/2019 12:40 pm : link so we dont have to explain it again every day in every new “whats the plan” thread?”



Good grief.





But if we are rebuilding this year and next, Doomster : 3/23/2019 12:40 pm : link why did we draft Barkley? He is wasted....he is fun to watch, but he is wasted.....if we didn't want a QB with the #2 pick, every effort should have been made to trade down and accumulate more picks...



Problem with this team is, the Plan seems to be constantly changing.....

RE: RE: RE: How do have this discussion without mentioning QB fireitup77 : 3/23/2019 12:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14354174 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 14354161 BillT said:





Quote:





If they get their future QB this year that changes everything. If they don't then....????









The key part of your post is the "????". It fits with many decisions that have occurred in the past 36 months...





Right and you can't discuss "The Plan" without mentioning QB. Getting or not getting one changes the discussion 180 degrees.



Why? The qb will come at the back of the rebuild. The current cba changed the way to build a winner. It used to be draft qb first and let him learn as you built a team around him.



Now it's smarter to build the team first and then get your qb. Then get 5 years of acost controlled qb on a winning team.



If you draft a qb early in a rebuild you waste a couple of those cheap years. In comment 14354214 BillT said:Why? The qb will come at the back of the rebuild. The current cba changed the way to build a winner. It used to be draft qb first and let him learn as you built a team around him.Now it's smarter to build the team first and then get your qb. Then get 5 years of acost controlled qb on a winning team.If you draft a qb early in a rebuild you waste a couple of those cheap years.

RE: But if we are rebuilding this year and next, fireitup77 : 3/23/2019 12:44 pm : link

Quote: why did we draft Barkley? He is wasted....he is fun to watch, but he is wasted.....if we didn't want a QB with the #2 pick, every effort should have been made to trade down and accumulate more picks...



Problem with this team is, the Plan seems to be constantly changing.....



Because the nfl is a business too. They have to keep the people coming to the games too.



And he will also help the new qb by providing a strong running game. In comment 14354223 Doomster said:Because the nfl is a business too. They have to keep the people coming to the games too.And he will also help the new qb by providing a strong running game.

And the plan is not changing fireitup77 : 3/23/2019 12:46 pm : link You just don't like the plan.

RE: The way to build a team AcesUp : 3/23/2019 12:47 pm : link

Quote: These days is to build the roster first and then do whatever is necessary to get your qb. That is what DG is doing. The qb is not coming this year. He will continue to build the lines and defense. Then when he finds the qb he loves he will spend whatever he needs to to get him. It might be ayear or two before it happens.



Not a single team has built like this. The Chiefs have been a solid team with a middling QB for what seems like decades. They capitalized on the rest of the NFL sleeping on Mahomes because of an outdated bias against Air Raid QBs. That wasn't their plan, they saw an opportunity, a rare one at that, and struck.



Every other team as built up around the QB. Rams, Eagles and Bears. In comment 14354195 fireitup77 said:Not a single team has built like this. The Chiefs have been a solid team with a middling QB for what seems like decades. They capitalized on the rest of the NFL sleeping on Mahomes because of an outdated bias against Air Raid QBs. That wasn't their plan, they saw an opportunity, a rare one at that, and struck.Every other team as built up around the QB. Rams, Eagles and Bears.

Even the Seahawks AcesUp : 3/23/2019 12:48 pm : link Who stepped in shit with Wilson, he was drafted in the middle of those ridiculous drafts they had in the early part of the decade. Not after.

RE: It continues to amaze me christian : 3/23/2019 12:50 pm : link

Quote: That people just don’t understand how rebuilding works in the NFL. It’s incredible. “Cut every single player over 30”. Yeah, because that’s how it’s done.



Every single team in NFL history that has ever gone through a “rebuild” has had veteran leadership on the team to help with the transition. Not one of these guys on this team in their 30’s has any effect on the cap situation. They will have tons of cap space moving forward. Rebuilding in the NFL doesn’t work like many of you seem to think it does.



You've unsurprisingly missed the entire point of the discussion.



No one is advocating for cutting everyone over 30 -- but if the Giants wanted to next year, it would be easy and cost effective.



The Giants will have very few incumbent starters on the roster over the age of 30 going into the off season next year and they will have very few incumbent starters as free agents.



Gettleman has been very successful in getting the roster younger and more cost-controlled.



Quote: Not one of these guys on this team in their 30’s has any effect on the cap situation.



LOL - you really bring the funny. At ages 31 & 32 respectively in 2020 Jenkins and Solder combined count 31.7M dollars. If they are both not on the roster the Giants would save 20M+ dollars. In comment 14354154 BigBlueShock said:You've unsurprisingly missed the entire point of the discussion.No one is advocating for cutting everyone over 30 -- but if the Giants wanted to next year, it would be easy and cost effective.The Giants will have very few incumbent starters on the roster over the age of 30 going into the off season next year and they will have very few incumbent starters as free agents.Gettleman has been very successful in getting the roster younger and more cost-controlled.LOL - you really bring the funny. At ages 31 & 32 respectively in 2020 Jenkins and Solder combined count 31.7M dollars. If they are both not on the roster the Giants would save 20M+ dollars.

RE: RE: RE: RE: How do have this discussion without mentioning QB BillT : 3/23/2019 12:55 pm : link

Quote:



Why? The qb will come at the back of the rebuild. The current cba changed the way to build a winner. It used to be draft qb first and let him learn as you built a team around him.



Now it's smarter to build the team first and then get your qb. Then get 5 years of acost controlled qb on a winning team.



If you draft a qb early in a rebuild you waste a couple of those cheap years.

That's a nice story but I don't think it comports with the realities of acquiring top QB talent in the NFL. If you're out of the top ten picks, the chances of getting a top QB prospect are slim and none. You only get a chance at one of those guys one every 10 years or so if that. Getting lucky and getting a good QB outside of that is even more rare. You can believe what you want but I don't find it convincing nor do I see examples of that in the league. In comment 14354225 fireitup77 said:That's a nice story but I don't think it comports with the realities of acquiring top QB talent in the NFL. If you're out of the top ten picks, the chances of getting a top QB prospect are slim and none. You only get a chance at one of those guys one every 10 years or so if that. Getting lucky and getting a good QB outside of that is even more rare. You can believe what you want but I don't find it convincing nor do I see examples of that in the league.

Gettlemen made some awful FA moves so bad giantstock : 3/23/2019 1:00 pm : link You can;t tell if he is just incompetent or he sold Mara an empty bag of goods sort of getting Mara tobeleive he had a team that could win in order to get the job.



But let's face it-- anyone that looks at things fairly realizes SOlder and ogeltree were incredibly stupid moves for a rebuilding team.



WHen you rebuild you look for YOUNG players or short term contracts. You don't go and MASSIVelY OVERSPEND and give many years just so you could remain that you suck. ANd for Ogeltree you dont take on that massive contract in future years for an ILB by giving up draft picks just so you can a shitty team.



I think the plan should be build your front 7 on defense, find a QB and get two more OL.



With all the picks you shoudl also be able to select 1 WR, 1 CB and 1 S.

I think it's the "winning and rebuilding" quote Jim in Forest Hills : 3/23/2019 1:02 pm : link at the same time which has caused the rift. This threw me off as a fan because I saw no way the Giants were going to actually do the "winning" portion of this.



My mistake was that DG never meant this. He meant, "Hey we'll try to win while I gut this roster and purge all the shit in it but don't really expect wins while I do this, but we'll give it out best shot, maybe we'll catch lightning in a bottle"



Of course he couldn't say this, but when the Giants fans saw all the money being thrown at Solder, drafting a RB, which seem like win now scenarios. Then trading Apple and Harrison (and trying to trade Collins) and now Beckham, it created a mixed picture.



Giants fans - there is now winning part right now. Just understand this and let the rebuild happen.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How do have this discussion without mentioning QB christian : 3/23/2019 1:04 pm : link

Quote: If you're out of the top ten picks, the chances of getting a top QB prospect are slim and none. You only get a chance at one of those guys one every 10 years or so if that. Getting lucky and getting a good QB outside of that is even more rare. You can believe what you want but I don't find it convincing nor do I see examples of that in the league.



Watson, Brees, Brady, Foles, Wilson, Rodgers, Cousins, Carr, Garoppolo, Flacco, and Mahomes are all 10th pick or later, multi-year starters, and opening day starters as of now.



Going to a team with stable management, coaching, and rosters seems to be a better indicator of success than being a top 10 pick. In comment 14354244 BillT said:Watson, Brees, Brady, Foles, Wilson, Rodgers, Cousins, Carr, Garoppolo, Flacco, and Mahomes are all 10th pick or later, multi-year starters, and opening day starters as of now.Going to a team with stable management, coaching, and rosters seems to be a better indicator of success than being a top 10 pick.

RE: RE: RE: RE: How do have this discussion without mentioning QB Jimmy Googs : 3/23/2019 1:08 pm : link

Quote:



Why? The qb will come at the back of the rebuild. The current cba changed the way to build a winner. It used to be draft qb first and let him learn as you built a team around him.



Now it's smarter to build the team first and then get your qb. Then get 5 years of acost controlled qb on a winning team.



If you draft a qb early in a rebuild you waste a couple of those cheap years.



You mean on the back end of all the deals you structured and rookie contracts from drafts during the build process?



Nice story if you live in fantasy land and the team you finally built is frozen in time until you find Prince Charming...



In comment 14354225 fireitup77 said:You mean on the back end of all the deals you structured and rookie contracts from drafts during the build process?Nice story if you live in fantasy land and the team you finally built is frozen in time until you find Prince Charming...

Plan is simple Lines of Scrimmage : 3/23/2019 1:10 pm : link Fix the lines and restore some Giant toughness. How many years being pushed around? Especially in our Division.



Give Eli a strong line and a chance with a run oriented offense.



Establish culture of TEAM and that you will perform.



Get younger and if you can grab a QB you like get him.



Winning is going to be an expectation.





RE: RE: It continues to amaze me BigBlueShock : 3/23/2019 1:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14354154 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





That people just don’t understand how rebuilding works in the NFL. It’s incredible. “Cut every single player over 30”. Yeah, because that’s how it’s done.



Every single team in NFL history that has ever gone through a “rebuild” has had veteran leadership on the team to help with the transition. Not one of these guys on this team in their 30’s has any effect on the cap situation. They will have tons of cap space moving forward. Rebuilding in the NFL doesn’t work like many of you seem to think it does.







You've unsurprisingly missed the entire point of the discussion.



No one is advocating for cutting everyone over 30 -- but if the Giants wanted to next year, it would be easy and cost effective.



The Giants will have very few incumbent starters on the roster over the age of 30 going into the off season next year and they will have very few incumbent starters as free agents.



Gettleman has been very successful in getting the roster younger and more cost-controlled.







Quote:





Not one of these guys on this team in their 30’s has any effect on the cap situation.







LOL - you really bring the funny. At ages 31 & 32 respectively in 2020 Jenkins and Solder combined count 31.7M dollars. If they are both not on the roster the Giants would save 20M+ dollars.

I highly doubt either Jenkins or Solder will be around after this upcoming season. But even if they are, so what? How much freakin cap space do they need? It’s great to have all that space, but then what? They use it to sign other players that everyone will bitch about overpaying?



The fact remains, Solder and Jenkins aren’t preventing them from doing anything and the nonstop complaining about them being around on a rebuilding team is asinine. Like I said, they are both likely gone after this season anyways, which is probably the smart move if they have replaced them, but they aren’t hindering anything at all about this rebuild like many on here have constantly suggested. In comment 14354238 christian said:I highly doubt either Jenkins or Solder will be around after this upcoming season. But even if they are, so what? How much freakin cap space do they need? It’s great to have all that space, but then what? They use it to sign other players that everyone will bitch about overpaying?The fact remains, Solder and Jenkins aren’t preventing them from doing anything and the nonstop complaining about them being around on a rebuilding team is asinine. Like I said, they are both likely gone after this season anyways, which is probably the smart move if they have replaced them, but they aren’t hindering anything at all about this rebuild like many on here have constantly suggested.

RE: RE: The way to build a team fireitup77 : 3/23/2019 1:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14354195 fireitup77 said:





Quote:





These days is to build the roster first and then do whatever is necessary to get your qb. That is what DG is doing. The qb is not coming this year. He will continue to build the lines and defense. Then when he finds the qb he loves he will spend whatever he needs to to get him. It might be ayear or two before it happens.







Not a single team has built like this. The Chiefs have been a solid team with a middling QB for what seems like decades. They capitalized on the rest of the NFL sleeping on Mahomes because of an outdated bias against Air Raid QBs. That wasn't their plan, they saw an opportunity, a rare one at that, and struck.



Every other team as built up around the QB. Rams, Eagles and Bears.



The chiefs and eagles most certainly did build a solid team first and then added the qb later in the process. They both moved up considerably in the draft to do so. The Eagles from the teens, the Chiefs from the 20's.



The Rams had their rb and ol first and parts of their defense in place too.



The Bears win with defense. In comment 14354233 AcesUp said:The chiefs and eagles most certainly did build a solid team first and then added the qb later in the process. They both moved up considerably in the draft to do so. The Eagles from the teens, the Chiefs from the 20's.The Rams had their rb and ol first and parts of their defense in place too.The Bears win with defense.

... christian : 3/23/2019 1:26 pm : link I think the Giants are going be pretty bad this year. I think getting to 5 wins was the top-end last year and I don't think talent-wise the Giants are going to be that much better now.



If the Giants say add a starting RT, DE, and a take a quarterback who sits behind Manning for the year, I'd project their ceiling at 6 wins.



My point is the Giants are younger and in better financial shape -- and going into next off season will have plenty of ammo to augment the young roster with smart shopping in UFA. If the Giants decide to trim older guys like Tate, Solder, and Jenkins after this year, even better.

Was it the Solder deal and drafting Barkley Doomster : 3/23/2019 1:35 pm : link that got us 2 more wins, or playing 4 backup QB's?

RE: RE: RE: It continues to amaze me christian : 3/23/2019 1:43 pm : link

Quote: The fact remains, Solder and Jenkins aren’t preventing them from doing anything and the nonstop complaining about them being around on a rebuilding team is asinine. Like I said, they are both likely gone after this season anyways, which is probably the smart move if they have replaced them, but they aren’t hindering anything at all about this rebuild like many on here have constantly suggested.



Resources spent on expensive aging players are resources that can't be spent on younger better players.



As just a simple data point: from '18-'20, Nate Solder at ages 30-32 will cost the New York Giants cap 35M.



Trent Brown (who literally replaced Solder) will cost the Pats and the Raiders at ages 25-27 in the same time period ~ 38M and a 4th round draft choice.



From 2019-2020 Jenoris Jenkins could cost the Giants at ages 30-31 29.5M dollars.



Justin Coleman at ages 26-27 will cost the Lions a maximum of 17.9M if he's only the roster for 2 years. In comment 14354268 BigBlueShock said:Resources spent on expensive aging players are resources that can't be spent on younger better players.As just a simple data point: from '18-'20, Nate Solder at ages 30-32 will cost the New York Giants cap 35M.Trent Brown (who literally replaced Solder) will cost the Pats and the Raiders at ages 25-27 in the same time period ~ 38M and a 4th round draft choice.From 2019-2020 Jenoris Jenkins could cost the Giants at ages 30-31 29.5M dollars.Justin Coleman at ages 26-27 will cost the Lions a maximum of 17.9M if he's only the roster for 2 years.

RE: Plan is simple joeinpa : 3/23/2019 1:46 pm : link

Quote: Fix the lines and restore some Giant toughness. How many years being pushed around? Especially in our Division.



Give Eli a strong line and a chance with a run oriented offense.



Establish culture of TEAM and that you will perform.



Get younger and if you can grab a QB you like get him.



Winning is going to be an expectation.



Ever notice how when Eli is discussed here it s always in the context of. “Give Eli this.....”.



It s never in the context of, “Eli has to help his .....(line) in this example.

In comment 14354260 Lines of Scrimmage said:

fireitup AcesUp : 3/23/2019 1:50 pm : link The Eagles traded up for Wentz immediately after a coaching change and a reorganization in the front office. The Chiefs traded for and signed Alex Smith to a longterm contract when Reid came on board. I don't think that plan involved losing in the first round of the playoffs every year for 4 years until the rest of the league lets a transcendent QB fall to the 10th pick of the draft.



The Rams and Bears got their QB, then spent and traded like crazy after the fact. They are the poster children for the modern CBA strategy you are referencing.



At the end of the day, there are multiple ways to build a winner and there's wayyyy more luck involved than anybody wants to admit. But your assertion that "this is the new way teams build" is just flat out wrong.

RE: Plan is simple TMS : 3/23/2019 1:53 pm : link

Quote: Fix the lines and restore some Giant toughness. How many years being pushed around? Especially in our Division.



Give Eli a strong line and a chance with a run oriented offense.



Establish culture of TEAM and that you will perform.



Get younger and if you can grab a QB you like get him. Good post agree with your analysis. Forget getting a consensus here with all these would be know it all GMs. We all get to vent no matter how wrong we might be.



Winning is going to be an expectation.

In comment 14354260 Lines of Scrimmage said:

RE: Plan is simple christian : 3/23/2019 2:10 pm : link

Quote: Fix the lines and restore some Giant toughness. How many years being pushed around? Especially in our Division.



Give Eli a strong line and a chance with a run oriented offense.



Establish culture of TEAM and that you will perform.



Get younger and if you can grab a QB you like get him.



Winning is going to be an expectation.





What are your expectations for wins this year? Do you believe the Giants have a strong offensive line? In comment 14354260 Lines of Scrimmage said:What are your expectations for wins this year? Do you believe the Giants have a strong offensive line?

RE: fireitup christian : 3/23/2019 2:14 pm : link

Quote: The Eagles traded up for Wentz immediately after a coaching change and a reorganization in the front office. The Chiefs traded for and signed Alex Smith to a longterm contract when Reid came on board. I don't think that plan involved losing in the first round of the playoffs every year for 4 years until the rest of the league lets a transcendent QB fall to the 10th pick of the draft.



The Rams and Bears got their QB, then spent and traded like crazy after the fact. They are the poster children for the modern CBA strategy you are referencing.



At the end of the day, there are multiple ways to build a winner and there's wayyyy more luck involved than anybody wants to admit. But your assertion that "this is the new way teams build" is just flat out wrong.



How you get there has many paths -- the similarities I see with all of the teams that have turned around lately: dramatic improvement in QB play (either bad to good, or good to great), generally young, and the cap flexibility to strike for a few really good UFAs.



I don't think there is a magic order to it. In comment 14354313 AcesUp said:How you get there has many paths -- the similarities I see with all of the teams that have turned around lately: dramatic improvement in QB play (either bad to good, or good to great), generally young, and the cap flexibility to strike for a few really good UFAs.I don't think there is a magic order to it.

If we had a better line Phil in LA : 3/23/2019 2:16 pm : link we would have won 7 or 8 games last year, and as it was with luck of no 64 yard field goals, etc, we might have won 7-8 anyway. They're not as far off as people think.

RE: If we had a better line christian : 3/23/2019 2:25 pm : link

Quote: we would have won 7 or 8 games last year, and as it was with luck of no 64 yard field goals, etc, we might have won 7-8 anyway. They're not as far off as people think.



The Giants also were pretty lucky to get out of the 49ers and Bears games against backup QBs with victories.



Over 16 games the breaks tend to even out most years, no? In comment 14354344 Phil in LA said:The Giants also were pretty lucky to get out of the 49ers and Bears games against backup QBs with victories.Over 16 games the breaks tend to even out most years, no?

Christian Lines of Scrimmage : 3/23/2019 2:38 pm : link I expect 8 plus wins. I do think our line will be above average this year provided they stay healthy of course.



Of course, I am mostly worried about defense. I am hoping for two impact starters on D in the draft. Obviously, they will have to get a little lucky.



They still need another draft year though to address depth imo.

Like it or not TMS : 3/23/2019 2:53 pm : link the ball is in DGs court. Think he doing a good job myself. We will see when the live bullets start firing.

RE: fireitup fireitup77 : 3/23/2019 3:01 pm : link

Quote: The Eagles traded up for Wentz immediately after a coaching change and a reorganization in the front office. The Chiefs traded for and signed Alex Smith to a longterm contract when Reid came on board. I don't think that plan involved losing in the first round of the playoffs every year for 4 years until the rest of the league lets a transcendent QB fall to the 10th pick of the draft.



The Rams and Bears got their QB, then spent and traded like crazy after the fact. They are the poster children for the modern CBA strategy you are referencing.



At the end of the day, there are multiple ways to build a winner and there's wayyyy more luck involved than anybody wants to admit. But your assertion that "this is the new way teams build" is just flat out wrong.



The Chiefs got Smith so they could be entertaining and competitive when they built their team. Then when they had a conviction on a special player they did what they had to to get him.



It doesn't matter who brought the talent in for the eagles. They had a core of young guys. Moved up for the qb and continued to build their team. The team they built won the super bowl. The qb didn't even play in the game.



Point is the plan is more than get a qb. There is no right time. It's about getting the right one. If the giants think it's one of the guys this year they will go get him. If they don't they will continue to build the team. Then they will evaluate the qb's next year. If they think one of the guys is the right one they will go get him.



It might be now..... it might be a year or two or three. I think that's what DG means when he says you can win and rebuild at the same time. In comment 14354313 AcesUp said:The Chiefs got Smith so they could be entertaining and competitive when they built their team. Then when they had a conviction on a special player they did what they had to to get him.It doesn't matter who brought the talent in for the eagles. They had a core of young guys. Moved up for the qb and continued to build their team. The team they built won the super bowl. The qb didn't even play in the game.Point is the plan is more than get a qb. There is no right time. It's about getting the right one. If the giants think it's one of the guys this year they will go get him. If they don't they will continue to build the team. Then they will evaluate the qb's next year. If they think one of the guys is the right one they will go get him.It might be now..... it might be a year or two or three. I think that's what DG means when he says you can win and rebuild at the same time.

RE: RE: RE: It continues to amaze me giantstock : 3/23/2019 3:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14354238 christian said:





Quote:









I highly doubt either Jenkins or Solder will be around after this upcoming season. But even if they are, so what? How much freakin cap space do they need? It’s great to have all that space, but then what? They use it to sign other players that everyone will bitch about overpaying?



The fact remains, Solder and Jenkins aren’t preventing them from doing anything and the nonstop complaining about them being around on a rebuilding team is asinine. Like I said, they are both likely gone after this season anyways, which is probably the smart move if they have replaced them, but they aren’t hindering anything at all about this rebuild like many on here have constantly suggested.



Yes Solder is. WHat you aren;t grasping is that last year for SOlder, Ommemh and the rb you could have gotten TWO quality OL. Now you've traded for a 4th you're OLINE can survive with just 1 subpar OL. Right now teh GMEN have to take an OL in their top 3 picks. If they dont they run a huge risk of sucking at the OLINE yet again. I don't know about Jenkins but Solder did hurt.



And what else you aren't mentioning is that SOlder is old. By the time they get good he'd be useless. ANd I highly doubt Solder won't eb around after this season. They already have one hole at the OLINe and a subpar center. There are issues throughout the league with not enough talent on the OLINe so you think it's the Giants that will be one of the few teams that find the talent?



Further, I highly doubt Solder will be gone after this year. Or are you assuming that however they draft will be a hit? In comment 14354268 BigBlueShock said:Yes Solder is. WHat you aren;t grasping is that last year for SOlder, Ommemh and the rb you could have gotten TWO quality OL. Now you've traded for a 4th you're OLINE can survive with just 1 subpar OL. Right now teh GMEN have to take an OL in their top 3 picks. If they dont they run a huge risk of sucking at the OLINE yet again. I don't know about Jenkins but Solder did hurt.And what else you aren't mentioning is that SOlder is old. By the time they get good he'd be useless. ANd I highly doubt Solder won't eb around after this season. They already have one hole at the OLINe and a subpar center. There are issues throughout the league with not enough talent on the OLINe so you think it's the Giants that will be one of the few teams that find the talent?Further, I highly doubt Solder will be gone after this year. Or are you assuming that however they draft will be a hit?

DG..... Doomster : 3/23/2019 3:33 pm : link Paid Solder 22M this past season......



BB paid Trent Brown 2M, and it cost him a 3rd round pick(and he got a fifth rounder back)......BB got him a month after Solder left.......



And who played better?



Nate Solder is not 32 ryanmkeane : 3/23/2019 3:39 pm : link he’s turning 31 in a few weeks.

Ah nvm ryanmkeane : 3/23/2019 3:40 pm : link I see you said in 2020 he will be 32. My bad

When people.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/23/2019 3:49 pm : link talk about plans, it has become code for the idea that if Eli is still here there is no plan.



Just dressed up with different words and innocuously posted as if it is a question to ask the board about.

RE: When people.. christian : 3/23/2019 4:01 pm : link

Quote: talk about plans, it has become code for the idea that if Eli is still here there is no plan.



Just dressed up with different words and innocuously posted as if it is a question to ask the board about.



That's a weird take. I barely mention Manning because 1) it's being discussed to death on virtually every other thread 2) I framed the question literally as fast-forward to next off season, when Eli Manning isn't under contract 3) I think Gettleman has done a really good job, save for Solder and Tate.



Manning's roster bonus has been paid, he's likely the QB this year. I hope Gettleman drafts his replacement this year, he sits, and is ready to go with a young, cost-controlled roster next year. Would I have preferred a slightly different sequence of events, sure.



I think your extra-large tea leaves might be failing you again amigo. In comment 14354454 FatMan in Charlotte said:That's a weird take. I barely mention Manning because 1) it's being discussed to death on virtually every other thread 2) I framed the question literally as fast-forward to next off season, when Eli Manning isn't under contract 3) I think Gettleman has done a really good job, save for Solder and Tate.Manning's roster bonus has been paid, he's likely the QB this year. I hope Gettleman drafts his replacement this year, he sits, and is ready to go with a young, cost-controlled roster next year. Would I have preferred a slightly different sequence of events, sure.I think your extra-large tea leaves might be failing you again amigo.

RE: Christian christian : 3/23/2019 4:13 pm : link

Quote: I expect 8 plus wins. I do think our line will be above average this year provided they stay healthy of course.



Of course, I am mostly worried about defense. I am hoping for two impact starters on D in the draft. Obviously, they will have to get a little lucky.



They still need another draft year though to address depth imo.



I'd say is everything falls right the Giants max, max out as an 8-win team.



I suspect the o-line will have some of the normal ramp up problems with effectively 3/5 new starters (I'd count Halopoio as new with only a few starts under his belt) and the first part of the year will be rough again.



I suspect Manning will have about the same type of year -- maybe some natural decline because of age, and over 16 games I don't think Tate, Shepard, and [fill-in-the-blank] is a very formative unit.



I hope Barkley has more ground yards and fewer catches. I'd like to see those touches go downfield, but I suspect Barkley will have similar very impressive stats.



The defensive is really lacking for talent at every level -- they need an infusion of talent at multiple positions. I don't foresee a much better defense.



All things equal, I think it's a 6-win team win everything shakes out. In comment 14354362 Lines of Scrimmage said:I'd say is everything falls right the Giants max, max out as an 8-win team.I suspect the o-line will have some of the normal ramp up problems with effectively 3/5 new starters (I'd count Halopoio as new with only a few starts under his belt) and the first part of the year will be rough again.I suspect Manning will have about the same type of year -- maybe some natural decline because of age, and over 16 games I don't think Tate, Shepard, and [fill-in-the-blank] is a very formative unit.I hope Barkley has more ground yards and fewer catches. I'd like to see those touches go downfield, but I suspect Barkley will have similar very impressive stats.The defensive is really lacking for talent at every level -- they need an infusion of talent at multiple positions. I don't foresee a much better defense.All things equal, I think it's a 6-win team win everything shakes out.

RE: When people.. fireitup77 : 3/23/2019 4:43 pm : link

Quote: talk about plans, it has become code for the idea that if Eli is still here there is no plan.



Just dressed up with different words and innocuously posted as if it is a question to ask the board about.



I agree. There is a loud contingent here that have hated Eli since he was drafted. They had to shut up when he won. Now they are back.



What I'm hoping for is behind a rebuilt line, Eli plays well. The Giants win 9 games and get into the playoffs. DG doesn't see the next guy in the draft so they decide to bring Eli back when they continue to find the next guy. These no plan without getting rid of Eli people heads would explode. In comment 14354454 FatMan in Charlotte said:I agree. There is a loud contingent here that have hated Eli since he was drafted. They had to shut up when he won. Now they are back.What I'm hoping for is behind a rebuilt line, Eli plays well. The Giants win 9 games and get into the playoffs. DG doesn't see the next guy in the draft so they decide to bring Eli back when they continue to find the next guy. These no plan without getting rid of Eli people heads would explode.

For me, the plan... bw in dc : 3/23/2019 5:00 pm : link will take shape once I see where they go in this draft, specifically what they do with picks #6 and #17.



Right now, I sense Jints Central is in "spaghetti mode" - throwing things against the wall to see what sticks...



"Oh, you want Vernon? Great, give me your guard."



"I think we would consider OBJ. What's on your mind?"



Finally, I'm very fascinated if they are going to extend Eli or not. That is the other key piece to the puzzle.









RE: RE: When people.. christian : 3/23/2019 5:03 pm : link

Quote: These no plan without getting rid of Eli people heads would explode.



That sounds like a really gratifying approach to fandom.



On the otherhand -- maybe the Giants can continue to craft a young, cheap, roster with a lot of potential and use either the money or draft picks they have to add a quarterback who's younger and potentially raise the level of play when the time and value is right?



Maybe that will build into a prolonged competitive window like the Giants had with peak Manning from 2005-2011?



I suspect that won't make any heads explode, which is probably better for everyone. In comment 14354489 fireitup77 said:That sounds like a really gratifying approach to fandom.On the otherhand -- maybe the Giants can continue to craft a young, cheap, roster with a lot of potential and use either the money or draft picks they have to add a quarterback who's younger and potentially raise the level of play when the time and value is right?Maybe that will build into a prolonged competitive window like the Giants had with peak Manning from 2005-2011?I suspect that won't make any heads explode, which is probably better for everyone.

RE: If we had a better line Big Blue '56 : 3/23/2019 5:21 pm : link

Quote: we would have won 7 or 8 games last year, and as it was with luck of no 64 yard field goals, etc, we might have won 7-8 anyway. They're not as far off as people think.



You’re wasting your breath on here with that point which I totally agree with In comment 14354344 Phil in LA said:You’re wasting your breath on here with that point which I totally agree with

There's a plan for sure AcesUp : 3/23/2019 5:23 pm : link We just have no idea exactly what the offseason plan is until they show their cards in the draft. If they're neutral or pass on a QB, it suggests one thing. If they are proactive or take the QB, it suggests another. I see both plans, I agree with one and hate the other.



Also, we're a bad team with an old QB. Every single discussion about a plan or a longterm outlook should revolve around that position and player. It's ludicrous to think otherwise. Not everybody that disagrees with you is ignorant. Some people see your side and don't agree.

RE: There's a plan for sure christian : 3/23/2019 5:36 pm : link

Quote: We just have no idea exactly what the offseason plan is until they show their cards in the draft. If they're neutral or pass on a QB, it suggests one thing. If they are proactive or take the QB, it suggests another. I see both plans, I agree with one and hate the other.



Also, we're a bad team with an old QB. Every single discussion about a plan or a longterm outlook should revolve around that position and player. It's ludicrous to think otherwise. Not everybody that disagrees with you is ignorant. Some people see your side and don't agree.



I'd agree quarterback has an outsized impact on a team. I don't think it's zero sum; a team can fix the other fundamentals underpinnings and that's a good thing.



A bad team is more than just a bad quarterback essentially. Simply put -- I don't think a good QB was getting the 2018 Giants into contention.



Now -- should the Giants pursue better play at QB? Absolutely. I'd apply the same churn and rigor at QB that Gettleman does across the whole roster. In comment 14354517 AcesUp said:I'd agree quarterback has an outsized impact on a team. I don't think it's zero sum; a team can fix the other fundamentals underpinnings and that's a good thing.A bad team is more than just a bad quarterback essentially. Simply put -- I don't think a good QB was getting the 2018 Giants into contention.Now -- should the Giants pursue better play at QB? Absolutely. I'd apply the same churn and rigor at QB that Gettleman does across the whole roster.

Of course AcesUp : 3/23/2019 5:40 pm : link But it's still central to everything they're currently doing. When the offseason hit, the Giants sat down and discussed QB first. They didn't talk about Kareem Martin, they talked about Eli. Everything else, all the shit we are seeing now, has branched off their Plan A from those discussions.



Whether you are criticizing or defending what they are doing now, realize that you are doing so missing the most critical piece of the puzzle.

RE: When people.. Go Terps : 3/23/2019 5:42 pm : link

Quote: talk about plans, it has become code for the idea that if Eli is still here there is no plan.



Just dressed up with different words and innocuously posted as if it is a question to ask the board about.



I could swear after Beckham was traded you said they had to cut Eli or it would be an indication that there truly was no plan. In comment 14354454 FatMan in Charlotte said:I could swear after Beckham was traded you said they had to cut Eli or it would be an indication that there truly was no plan.

RE: RE: If we had a better line christian : 3/23/2019 5:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14354344 Phil in LA said:





Quote:





we would have won 7 or 8 games last year, and as it was with luck of no 64 yard field goals, etc, we might have won 7-8 anyway. They're not as far off as people think.







You’re wasting your breath on here with that point which I totally agree with



Would you agree there were a couple of games where the Giants had the bounces go their way too?



As far as a better line -- would you agree the Giants will benifit from Solder and Hernandez having a year together and better talent in Zeitler -- but still have talent issues at C and RT and will have 3/5 new starters and need time to gel?



In other areas of the team, have the Giants potentially taken a step back at WR, secondary, and d-line? In comment 14354516 Big Blue '56 said:Would you agree there were a couple of games where the Giants had the bounces go their way too?As far as a better line -- would you agree the Giants will benifit from Solder and Hernandez having a year together and better talent in Zeitler -- but still have talent issues at C and RT and will have 3/5 new starters and need time to gel?In other areas of the team, have the Giants potentially taken a step back at WR, secondary, and d-line?

RE: Of course christian : 3/23/2019 5:52 pm : link

Quote: But it's still central to everything they're currently doing. When the offseason hit, the Giants sat down and discussed QB first. They didn't talk about Kareem Martin, they talked about Eli. Everything else, all the shit we are seeing now, has branched off their Plan A from those discussions.



Whether you are criticizing or defending what they are doing now, realize that you are doing so missing the most critical piece of the puzzle.



I think the ship is sailed with Manning in 2019, a decision I disagreed with. I'm the original Manning hater if you didn't know.



But snapshot right now, the Giants in-point-of-fact do have a very young roster, a lot of cap flexibility, the latitude to cut older players, and a bunch of draft picks.



If the value is there I hope they pick a QB early, if the value isn't there I hope they acquire competition.



I've noted a number of times I'd like the Giants to bring McCarron, and Rosen or a pick into camp to compete. In comment 14354525 AcesUp said:I think the ship is sailed with Manning in 2019, a decision I disagreed with. I'm the original Manning hater if you didn't know.But snapshot right now, the Giants in-point-of-fact do have a very young roster, a lot of cap flexibility, the latitude to cut older players, and a bunch of draft picks.If the value is there I hope they pick a QB early, if the value isn't there I hope they acquire competition.I've noted a number of times I'd like the Giants to bring McCarron, and Rosen or a pick into camp to compete.

Eli is 100% here next year AcesUp : 3/23/2019 5:57 pm : link The question is whether or not he's extended. The Giants are going to bridge their next QB, Gettleman has been clear on that objective. Which lends credence to the idea that they're dialed in on a QB this year and are willing to carry Eli's number. Or they're sandbagging an extension and plan to punt. We don't know yet.

RE: Of course bw in dc : 3/23/2019 5:57 pm : link

Quote: But it's still central to everything they're currently doing. When the offseason hit, the Giants sat down and discussed QB first. They didn't talk about Kareem Martin, they talked about Eli. Everything else, all the shit we are seeing now, has branched off their Plan A from those discussions.



Whether you are criticizing or defending what they are doing now, realize that you are doing so missing the most critical piece of the puzzle.



Exactly.



The Eli Decision was like waiting for the white smoke at the Vatican signaling that a new pope has been chosen.



Now that that has been decided, now the next two parts need to be sorted out:



-- will we draft a QB in round one?

-- will Eli be extended? In comment 14354525 AcesUp said:Exactly.The Eli Decision was like waiting for the white smoke at the Vatican signaling that a new pope has been chosen.Now that that has been decided, now the next two parts need to be sorted out:-- will we draft a QB in round one?-- will Eli be extended?

RE: RE: When people.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/23/2019 6:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14354454 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





talk about plans, it has become code for the idea that if Eli is still here there is no plan.



Just dressed up with different words and innocuously posted as if it is a question to ask the board about.







I could swear after Beckham was traded you said they had to cut Eli or it would be an indication that there truly was no plan.



What I said was that it made no sense to me if Beckham was traded to keep Eli. Honestly, I still feel that way. But I don't profess to state that there isn't a plan, nor do I spend time critiquing the moves as if I have insight that there isn't a plan.



At some point in the past few years, frustration over the team's performance has fooled many posters into believing they have answers and if those answers aren't followed, that the team doesn't have answers.



Then you have some posters who state definitively that they know what the plan is. A mandate to build around Eli. In comment 14354529 Go Terps said:What I said was that it made no sense to me if Beckham was traded to keep Eli. Honestly, I still feel that way. But I don't profess to state that there isn't a plan, nor do I spend time critiquing the moves as if I have insight that there isn't a plan.At some point in the past few years, frustration over the team's performance has fooled many posters into believing they have answers and if those answers aren't followed, that the team doesn't have answers.Then you have some posters who state definitively that they know what the plan is. A mandate to build around Eli.

RE: Eli is 100% here next year christian : 3/23/2019 6:33 pm : link

Quote: The question is whether or not he's extended. The Giants are going to bridge their next QB, Gettleman has been clear on that objective. Which lends credence to the idea that they're dialed in on a QB this year and are willing to carry Eli's number. Or they're sandbagging an extension and plan to punt. We don't know yet.



So might it be intellectually honest to say then the Giants plan isn't finalized until the draft and QB decision plays out and the moves they've made this offseason to get younger and free up resources were wise? In comment 14354544 AcesUp said:So might it be intellectually honest to say then the Giants plan isn't finalized until the draft and QB decision plays outthe moves they've made this offseason to get younger and free up resources were wise?

RE: RE: RE: If we had a better line Big Blue '56 : 3/23/2019 6:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14354516 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14354344 Phil in LA said:





Quote:





we would have won 7 or 8 games last year, and as it was with luck of no 64 yard field goals, etc, we might have won 7-8 anyway. They're not as far off as people think.







You’re wasting your breath on here with that point which I totally agree with







Would you agree there were a couple of games where the Giants had the bounces go their way too?



As far as a better line -- would you agree the Giants will benifit from Solder and Hernandez having a year together and better talent in Zeitler -- but still have talent issues at C and RT and will have 3/5 new starters and need time to gel?



In other areas of the team, have the Giants potentially taken a step back at WR, secondary, and d-line?



Fixing ORT and C is paramount to me. At that point, Eli should be more effective (for as long as he’s here with us). His strength has always been stepping up into the pocket. When’s the last time he was able to do that with reasonable consistency? 2012? To me, he was one of the best QBs in the league at Playaction ehen BJ and AB were here. A rather solid OL helps that as well..So yes, we need a C (in all probability) and an ORT..Our bookend Gs could easily be one of the best tandems in the NFL, if not the best. TBD..

I think even know with Peppers and Bethea we have, at least on paper, a solid S duo. Jenkins is still one of the better CBs around and if kept, can give us a few more years of solid production, imo. Beal? He’s the wildcard. If he is finally healthy, he could be a player..



We hopefully can fortify the Secondary with this draft and possibly UDFAs..Heaven knows with a healthy stash of 12 picks we can make some inroads.. Sure there are always, “Ifs” to any scenario involvng roster changes, but where no different than most teams there..



Not much to disagree with you on per se, I’m just more optimistic that turnaround is not as far away as you perhaps and others think there is. Again, TBD



In comment 14354530 christian said:Fixing ORT and C is paramount to me. At that point, Eli should be more effective (for as long as he’s here with us). His strength has always been stepping up into the pocket. When’s the last time he was able to do that with reasonable consistency? 2012? To me, he was one of the best QBs in the league at Playaction ehen BJ and AB were here. A rather solid OL helps that as well..So yes, we need a C (in all probability) and an ORT..Our bookend Gs could easily be one of the best tandems in the NFL, if not the best. TBD..I think even know with Peppers and Bethea we have, at least on paper, a solid S duo. Jenkins is still one of the better CBs around and if kept, can give us a few more years of solid production, imo. Beal? He’s the wildcard. If he is finally healthy, he could be a player..We hopefully can fortify the Secondary with this draft and possibly UDFAs..Heaven knows with a healthy stash of 12 picks we can make some inroads.. Sure there are always, “Ifs” to any scenario involvng roster changes, but where no different than most teams there..Not much to disagree with you on per se, I’m just more optimistic that turnaround is not as far away as you perhaps and others think there is. Again, TBD

RE: RE: Eli is 100% here next year AcesUp : 3/23/2019 7:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14354544 AcesUp said:





Quote:





The question is whether or not he's extended. The Giants are going to bridge their next QB, Gettleman has been clear on that objective. Which lends credence to the idea that they're dialed in on a QB this year and are willing to carry Eli's number. Or they're sandbagging an extension and plan to punt. We don't know yet.







So might it be intellectually honest to say then the Giants plan isn't finalized until the draft and QB decision plays out and the moves they've made this offseason to get younger and free up resources were wise?



Absolutely. If they're Plan A is a QB at the top, every single move they made takes on a different context. To me, all of it makes sense. Why they traded OBJ this year instead of next. Why they immediately stabilized the position with a vet. Why every single move deemed as short term has been done in the pursuit of supporting the QB. All of that makes sense to me and is something I can agree with if the idea is to rebuild and create an environment for a young QB to succeed.



Or they're doing this all for Eli and think they'll be able to easily address QB down the road. They'll extend him if that's the case and there's no reason for them to do that until after the draft. In comment 14354595 christian said:Absolutely. If they're Plan A is a QB at the top, every single move they made takes on a different context. To me, all of it makes sense. Why they traded OBJ this year instead of next. Why they immediately stabilized the position with a vet. Why every single move deemed as short term has been done in the pursuit of supporting the QB. All of that makes sense to me and is something I can agree with if the idea is to rebuild and create an environment for a young QB to succeed.Or they're doing this all for Eli and think they'll be able to easily address QB down the road. They'll extend him if that's the case and there's no reason for them to do that until after the draft.

I think the plan should be to grab Jay on the Island : 3/23/2019 7:32 pm : link Haskins at 6 and then focus on strengthening the defense and OL but sticking to BPA. I would like to see the Giants draft a player to compete for the starting RT job, a center to develop as the potential long term option, and a developmental offensive linemen in the 4th-5th round range. Some options include Dominique Briggs, Trey Pipkins, Yosuah Nijman, Oli Udoh, etc. Honestly I wouldn't be upset if the Giants drafted 4 offensive linemen in the draft.

It obviously changed Giants_Rock : 3/23/2019 7:50 pm : link There's no doubt in my mind that DG thought by improving the oline we could be competitive last year. But then after starting 1-7 he realized he was wrong and started a new plan. Trading Apple and Snacks makes that pretty clear. One mistake he made in his first plan was trading JPP who led the team in sacks every year he was healthy including his last year as a Giant when he had 8.5 sacks. OV had 6.5 sacks that year but OV isn't good enough to do it on his own (JPP was Batman, OV is Robin).

But anyone that says they know the new plan is kidding themselves. It wouldn't surprise me if he traded up to get one of the top QB's in this draft but it also wouldn't surprise me if he stayed put and just took 'best player available' at pick 6.

Personally I think it usually is best to rebuild the lines first but the exception to that rule is when you have a number two pick is a QB rich draft.

RE: I think the plan should be to grab Boy Cord : 3/23/2019 8:54 pm : link

Quote: Haskins at 6 and then focus on strengthening the defense and OL but sticking to BPA. I would like to see the Giants draft a player to compete for the starting RT job, a center to develop as the potential long term option, and a developmental offensive linemen in the 4th-5th round range. Some options include Dominique Briggs, Trey Pipkins, Yosuah Nijman, Oli Udoh, etc. Honestly I wouldn't be upset if the Giants drafted 4 offensive linemen in the draft.



They have no control over picking Haskins at 6. The plan could be to grab Haskins, but they may have to trade up and get him. In comment 14354669 Jay on the Island said:They have no control over picking Haskins at 6. The plan could be to grab Haskins, but they may have to trade up and get him.

RE: It obviously changed Jay on the Island : 3/23/2019 8:57 pm : link

Quote: There's no doubt in my mind that DG thought by improving the oline we could be competitive last year. But then after starting 1-7 he realized he was wrong and started a new plan. Trading Apple and Snacks makes that pretty clear. One mistake he made in his first plan was trading JPP who led the team in sacks every year he was healthy including his last year as a Giant when he had 8.5 sacks. OV had 6.5 sacks that year but OV isn't good enough to do it on his own (JPP was Batman, OV is Robin).

But anyone that says they know the new plan is kidding themselves. It wouldn't surprise me if he traded up to get one of the top QB's in this draft but it also wouldn't surprise me if he stayed put and just took 'best player available' at pick 6.

Personally I think it usually is best to rebuild the lines first but the exception to that rule is when you have a number two pick is a QB rich draft.

I disagree that trading JPP was a mistake. He wasn't a fit for their new scheme and his cap number was way too high. The Giants drafted a very good young DE in BJ Hill with the pick they received for JPP and he should be a long term building block for the Giants. Let's hope that Markus Golden performs like he did when he was fully healthy because he will make a huge impact if he does along with Carter and a likely 1st round pick. In comment 14354679 Giants_Rock said:I disagree that trading JPP was a mistake. He wasn't a fit for their new scheme and his cap number was way too high. The Giants drafted a very good young DE in BJ Hill with the pick they received for JPP and he should be a long term building block for the Giants. Let's hope that Markus Golden performs like he did when he was fully healthy because he will make a huge impact if he does along with Carter and a likely 1st round pick.