Mara on Odell trade: was a “tough decision”

|John Mara said the off-field things with Odel Beckham was “a factor” but not to the point where they felt they had to get rid of him. They felt his issues were “manageable.”
|John Mara said he gave “reluctant approval” for the Odell Beckham trade. He likes him, thinks his talent is “unique” ... Steve Tisch said it was “one of the toughest decisions” he’s made as an owner.
|Asked if he’s lettting sentimentality get in the way of making a decision with Eli Manning, John Mara gets emotional and angry and calls it “absolute nonsense.”
|“Do I feel a sense of sentimentality towards Eli Manning? Of course I do. Would I ever let that get in the way of a football decision? Absolutely not. And I can’t believe some people write that.”
| “Would I ever let that get in the way of a football decision? Absolutely not. And I can’t believe some people write that.”
Direct shot at Pat Leonard, Jordan Ranaan, and a myriad of other hacks in the media. Can’t believe they write it and some fans believe it. Of course Mara is sentimental about Eli. What Giant fan isn’t? But if Eli was done, he’d be sentimental about Eli AND release him. He’s not done so I don’t blame him for getting disgusted by that narrative.
|John Mara on “the plan” — “The plan is to build the team & make it better.” Says trying to build & win now. Doesn’t understand why media & some fans don’t understand that. #NYG
| I had always hoped it would work out with Odell here - the talent is tremendous, undeniable, and not something you often have the luxury of having on your roster.
Most of the stuff on the side never really bugged me. The TD celebrations were fine if they weren't resulting in penalties.. the kicking net stuff was stupid, but I didn't think much of it.
The ESPN thing was where I kind of started to feel like he was just going to be who he is. I didn't mindlessly defend that - I did say it wasn't a good look and had wished he would have had the mind to realize that before he allowed it to happen. Nothing good comes out of something like that.
I can't speak to the veracity of the other things that came out around the time of the trade. The telling Shurmur to "go fuck" himself or if he was/wasn't physically able to play at the end of the year and elected not to. If those things are true, those are the types of things that do bug me more as a fan.
The timing of those stories made me wonder if they were more designed to get fans on the side of management.. but it's not hard to believe them.
At the end of the day, we're in the position we're in. We have a lot of holes here and trading him allows us to get younger, cheaper and improve elsewhere. We know Peppers can play. Now we have two picks in the first 3 rounds to add two more young players to help.
I thought I'd be more opposed than I actually was when all was said and done. We got a good enough return where I don't feel like we just gave him away. It's also not overblown to cite the games missed and wonder if the durability will be there going forward.
If Beckham goes out there in 2019, gets hurt again, and misses a chunk of games, where does that leave his value?
Just a hunch, but I think down the road, when the smoke clears, it'll wind up having been a smart decision. And that's coming from someone who was a really big fan of the player and was on his side much more often than not.
|“I don’t feel like I’m being given the opportunity to be the very best that I can, to bring that every single day — and that’s really all I want to do, to bring that every single day. Since I’ve been here I’ve put up numbers, records have been broken and all those good things, not to say mean nothing to me, but I know they could have been double, or triple whatever they are now. That’s the part that bothers me.”
|“Like I said, I feel like he’s not going to get out the pocket. He’s not — we know Eli’s not running it. But is it a matter of time issue? Can he still throw it, yeah, but it’s been pretty safe and it’s been, you know, cool catching shallow and trying to take it to the house. But I’m, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody.”
|“I feel like in the past five years they found a way to run a Cover 2, keep everything in front, and that’s how they play me — and there’s no way to say “How do we beat this?” I feel like I’m being out-schemed, and I also don’t have a chance to like, do something. Oh, I gotta take a slant and go 60? Not to say it’s not fun, but I want those easy touchdowns too. I watch everybody across the league, all the top receivers get the ball the way they should, and if they don’t they say something about it.”
|Bro, what’s with using logic and shit?
| NFL Update
@MySportsUpdate
Speaking to reporters at the owner meetings, #Giants owner John Mara says one of his grandchildren has not spoken to him since he approved the Odell Beckham Jr trade.
It was he and Lil Wayne and it was early in the season when we were struggling. He had just signed his contract a few weeks prior...
Here are a few excerpts:
Quote:
“I don’t feel like I’m being given the opportunity to be the very best that I can, to bring that every single day — and that’s really all I want to do, to bring that every single day. Since I’ve been here I’ve put up numbers, records have been broken and all those good things, not to say mean nothing to me, but I know they could have been double, or triple whatever they are now. That’s the part that bothers me.”
On Eli...
Quote:
“Like I said, I feel like he’s not going to get out the pocket. He’s not — we know Eli’s not running it. But is it a matter of time issue? Can he still throw it, yeah, but it’s been pretty safe and it’s been, you know, cool catching shallow and trying to take it to the house. But I’m, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody.”
On the coaching staff...
Quote:
“I feel like in the past five years they found a way to run a Cover 2, keep everything in front, and that’s how they play me — and there’s no way to say “How do we beat this?” I feel like I’m being out-schemed, and I also don’t have a chance to like, do something. Oh, I gotta take a slant and go 60? Not to say it’s not fun, but I want those easy touchdowns too. I watch everybody across the league, all the top receivers get the ball the way they should, and if they don’t they say something about it.”
I get the frustration, I do.... special player, sees what guys in his league are doing in other cities, gets annoyed that he feels like he's getting boxed out and not able to play to his potential.
But at the end of the day... why say this stuff in an interview that everyone is going to see? Why is Lil Wayne there? Why are we telling Josina Anderson all of this?
To me, it wasn't the end of the world - but it was also where I kind of realized that he was just probably not ever going to change or be anything other than what he is.
Antonio Brown repeatedly has talked about his own stats and milestones and stuff like that too... I don't mind a player challenging himself, and I don't even blame Brown for leaving PIT if Roethlisberger was/is as much of an asshole as it seems like... but still..
What happened to the team?
|
|Here is Giants co-owner Steve Tisch's full comment on Robert Kraft: "I think what Robert said yesterday very publicly, I think it came from his heart. I think he was really addressing his family, his team, his players, his friends and Patriots fans.
|If it was so "harmless", then why did the team fine him and make him apologize to the team? He did the interview without telling anyone in the organization that he was doing it. It was all about him and that is how it will always be with him.
| In comment 14355502 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Quote:
Asked if he’s lettting sentimentality get in the way of making a decision with Eli Manning, John Mara gets emotional and angry and calls it “absolute nonsense.”
Mara getting a little defensive there.
|As for not trading Collins at the deadline: "It was still early enough in the year that we hadn’t completely given up yet and we wanted to see what happened with him... We had not made a decision yet at that point in time whether he was gonna be a part of the future or not."
|
Can you blame him?? Non stop parroting and questioning from a made up narrative. That’s what the sports media does. I’d be angry too. Shit I am angry about it as a fan. It’s non stop. Just Shut it already.
| frightening that anyone believes Eli can still play at a high level consistently.
How many more years do they need to see before they realize that age has caught up to him just like it does 95% of other QBs. Including his brother.
People act like the Eli is finished guys are taking shots at him. Why is it so wrong to believe a 38 year old is finished being a good player in this league? There have been plenty of guys who have had a better career than Eli that were finished by that age.
| What's with these long-winded responses today/tonight?
Reminder:
"Had I more time, I would have written a shorter letter..."
-- Mark Twain
;)
|The “surround Eli with the right people” plan is getting old. Been old for 5 years now.
|We gave up one of the most valuable non-QB players in the entire league for an unknown #17 overall rookie pick and an average starting safety. The off-the-field and the locker room stuff had a lot to do with it, and by that I really mean the "locker room stuff" AS MARA PERCEIVED IT. I really believe the players loved Odell and admired his work ethic and desire to win, but Mara saw him as insubordinate, crass, and self-entitled due to his old-school mentality about how professional football players are "supposed" to act.
This!
|he WAS a distraction, just thwt we didn’t get enough for him.
| wasn’t maximizing his ability, that he was making Eli look good by turning 5 yard slants into 60-yard touchdowns. He also thought the coaches didn’t do a good job countering the cover 2 scheme opponents have been running for years.
Can you argue any of those points? Our former generational WR said Eli wasn’t good enough, but the fans know better than the guy running the routes? Listen, he isn’t here because he couldn’t play nice with Eli.
At the end of the day, I am not upset over Eli, he WAS a distraction, just thwt we didn’t get enough for him. AND, I don’t begrudge Mara being sentimental and wanting to give Eli a ride into the sunset. BUT, don’t chide us for not believing in the team and how it’s being run. Does he know the records the last 2 years? Has he been in a coma since 2012? You can’t be a boss and try to be a nice guy, not hold anyone responsible and not own up to your mistakes. Same as the fans. It’s okay you want to toe the company line, but ultimately you/we are the ones rooting for a lousy team year after year.
|Frankly, I am not sure which one it is with you any more, you are either blind or stupid
|Mara: “I had very mixed feelings about it because I happen to like the kid. I really do. I have two grandsons who sobbed uncontrollably when I called to tell them that we had traded him … one of whom is still not talking to me. They both said they’re going to be Browns fans this year. So that’s the effect he has. They’re 7 years old and they think he’s a god. I liked him a lot personally. He’s different. He’s not a bad kid.
“Dave [Gettleman, the Giants’ GM] and I had a long talk about it. When the Browns made their final offer, I wanted to know—You and Pat [Shurmur] both want to do this? You’re sure? You’re absolutely sure? I still said I had to think about it. Then I called him back a little bit later.”
FMIA: I thought you had to be thinking of Lawrence Taylor, and if your organization could put up with Taylor, surely you could put up with Beckham.
Mara: “There’s an old Bill Parcells quote: ‘Lawrence Taylor is the pilot of a burning plane. ‘ Somehow he managed to keep the plane from crashing. But we got … we had a lot of holes to fill. Getting the first-round pick, getting the third-round pick, getting our fourth back from the [Kevin Zeitler] trade. You can argue whether it’s comparable value. I felt better about that than about previous offers that had come down the pike. And he was going out of the conference! Out of the division, so it was a reluctant OK.
“Of course we want to keep our best players. Listen, I had many conversations with him. He had the stupid penalty in Philadelphia where he lifted his leg in the end zone [in a faux dog-urination scene] and I brought him into my office and I showed him the front page of the New York Post and said, ‘Is this what you want? Is this what you want your legacy to be?’ He looked at me and he said, ‘Well you know, I just don’t understand the celebration rules.’ I said, ‘Well you know you can’t do that!’ “
FMIA: Sounds like you’re pretty motivated as a team to build your lines back up in the draft.
Mara: “I don’t know what we’re going to do—whether we’ll take a quarterback or not. My response is show me what the grades are. But don’t force a pick. The worst thing we can do is force it. If we have to wait another year, I don’t want to have to do that, but if we have to, I’d rather do that than force it. This thing now about everyone asking, ‘What’s the plan? What’s the plan?’ We’re trying to build the roster! What do you want me to tell you? ‘Yeah, we’re gonna take a quarterback at six? The plan is to build the roster!’ It’s exasperating. But I learned a long time ago that you’re defenseless when you lose. There’s nothing you can say. We’ve got to build our team, and we’ve got to win.”
| I had always hoped it would work out with Odell here - the talent is tremendous, undeniable, and not something you often have the luxury of having on your roster.
Most of the stuff on the side never really bugged me. The TD celebrations were fine if they weren't resulting in penalties.. the kicking net stuff was stupid, but I didn't think much of it.
I agree, and I never cared about off the field stuff especially interviews. This team needed value spread out and this was an opportunity to get there.Even if the Browns with the next 3 Super bowls. It was not happening here if he stayed. Sometimes you just have to move on and clean up your own house.
The ESPN thing was where I kind of started to feel like he was just going to be who he is. I didn't mindlessly defend that - I did say it wasn't a good look and had wished he would have had the mind to realize that before he allowed it to happen. Nothing good comes out of something like that.
I can't speak to the veracity of the other things that came out around the time of the trade. The telling Shurmur to "go fuck" himself or if he was/wasn't physically able to play at the end of the year and elected not to. If those things are true, those are the types of things that do bug me more as a fan.
The timing of those stories made me wonder if they were more designed to get fans on the side of management.. but it's not hard to believe them.
At the end of the day, we're in the position we're in. We have a lot of holes here and trading him allows us to get younger, cheaper and improve elsewhere. We know Peppers can play. Now we have two picks in the first 3 rounds to add two more young players to help.
I thought I'd be more opposed than I actually was when all was said and done. We got a good enough return where I don't feel like we just gave him away. It's also not overblown to cite the games missed and wonder if the durability will be there going forward.
If Beckham goes out there in 2019, gets hurt again, and misses a chunk of games, where does that leave his value?
Just a hunch, but I think down the road, when the smoke clears, it'll wind up having been a smart decision. And that's coming from someone who was a really big fan of the player and was on his side much more often than not.
|For the 80 billionth time... the point is that you cannot possibly assess with any reasonable certainty that was on Eli based on the (utter lack of) competent blocking. You do realize you need at least some modicum of time to actually A) have routes develop and B) actually have time to throw the ball? Maybe? When the blocking takes the meteoric rise to JUST MEDIOCRE (Or hey maybe even slightly better), THEN I will pass my judgement on whether this QB is specifically done or not. I mean, oh so he is so decrepit he can only throw slants now? Geezus that is just so dumb.
| blind nor stupid. He's just one of many posters who can't get over the fact we didn't draft a QB last year:
Quote:
Frankly, I am not sure which one it is with you any more, you are either blind or stupid
the effect on the board? Daily takes about how we are "stuck" with a shitty QB while several teams upgraded the position last year. You know, guys like Buffalo and Arizona who both already have whispers about not being happy with the guys they picked!!
He isn't blind nor stupid - but pretty fucking insufferable.
| Still do. I don’t believe for a second he is compromising team success out of loyalty to Eli. His first loyalties have always been first and foremost his New York Giants.
He was proven wrong in his belief the Giants could contend with Eli the past two seasons, but all this speculation that there was a mandate from him regarding Eli, is just that, speculation.
When you don’t like someone no matter what he says you will spin it to fit your narrative, think there is a lot of that going on here.
| wasn’t maximizing his ability, that he was making Eli look good by turning 5 yard slants into 60-yard touchdowns. He also thought the coaches didn’t do a good job countering the cover 2 scheme opponents have been running for years.
Can you argue any of those points? Our former generational WR said Eli wasn’t good enough, but the fans know better than the guy running the routes? Listen, he isn’t here because he couldn’t play nice with Eli.
At the end of the day, I am not upset over Eli, he WAS a distraction, just thwt we didn’t get enough for him. AND, I don’t begrudge Mara being sentimental and wanting to give Eli a ride into the sunset. BUT, don’t chide us for not believing in the team and how it’s being run. Does he know the records the last 2 years? Has he been in a coma since 2012? You can’t be a boss and try to be a nice guy, not hold anyone responsible and not own up to your mistakes. Same as the fans. It’s okay you want to toe the company line, but ultimately you/we are the ones rooting for a lousy team year after year.
|We gave up one of the most valuable non-QB players in the entire league for an unknown #17 overall rookie pick and an average starting safety. The off-the-field and the locker room stuff had a lot to do with it, and by that I really mean the "locker room stuff" AS MARA PERCEIVED IT. I really believe the players loved Odell and admired his work ethic and desire to win, but Mara saw him as insubordinate, crass, and self-entitled due to his old-school mentality about how professional football players are "supposed" to act.
| I think we all agree on one point. We can't judge the trade until after the draft. Let's see what that first and 3rd round pick produce. I happen to believe that Peppers will actually end up being better than Collins, particularly from a cost perspective it's not close.
But I think the Giants pulled the trigger on an Odell trade at the right time. Gettleman made a comment that I thought was a good one in his media tour last week. He said the price for putting a franchise tag on a player is 2 #1 picks and the last one to actually get it done was Sean Gilbert. Where (amazingly) the Redskins benefitted from someone else's stupid decision when the Panthers signed him and gave up 2 first rounders.
So realistically, when talking about acquiring a veteran player in a trade. The realistic asking price is a first rounder, a 2/3rd, and a player. That's a strong package to get back. I think the Giants did try to pry the 2nd overall from the Niners, but they wouldn't budge. So getting back a 1st, a 3rd (I wish they'd have gotten the better 3rd, but whatever) and Peppers (a young safety who was a first round talent) is actually a good package in reality. And I'm of the opinion the Giants will stay at 6 and draft and will use the #17 as a pivot spot to move up as another player slips past 10 and will package their other later picks to move up and grab someone.
However, all of this is predicated on the following assumption. This wasn't going to end well with Odell. Period. I think Antonio Brown opened the Giants eyes. Look at the contract that is being discussed now with Julio Jones at age 30. Odell is a volatile asset. But one which the past couple of years we've seen him go down with an ankle injury followed by a broken leg, and then the quad injury. He's a speed/shifty receiver who turns 27 this year. Considering the price tag he has now (the Giants did the negotiating for a club with the new deal) the right time to trade him was now. I was hoping to squeeze one more year out of him. But there is the litany of what ifs
- What if he gets hurt again?
- What if he looks at Brown and Jones contract and starts yelling he wants more?
- What if his last 4 game shut down was a further sign of things to come?
- What if he no longer can bring back a 1st, 3rd and starter?
I think Mara is playing nice. I don't think it was that tough of a decision to trade him when you take a step back. This team will be built around Saquon and I'd be willing to bet anyone on here a hamburger that they will draft a QB so their transition plan is in place for 2020 with Eli acting as mentor in 2019.
Jt mentioned the Giants didn't want Odell around a young QB for a variety of reasons. I think all signs point to getting a QB now and by 2020 you have your new Giants offense build around new QB and Saquon and Engram with some veteran leadership in Tate and whomever else they get with their $100M+ in cap room.
The Giants got the most out of Odell's value before it dropped and be in position to help speed up the rebuild.
| When OBJ has a big day, then the people who wanted to keep him will be screaming about DG
When OBJ brings a toy fire hydrant to pee on in the end zone, then the anti OBJ people will come out.
|Quote:
|“Of course we want to keep our best players. Listen, I had many conversations with him. He had the stupid penalty in Philadelphia where he lifted his leg in the end zone [in a faux dog-urination scene] and I brought him into my office and I showed him the front page of the New York Post and said, ‘Is this what you want? Is this what you want your legacy to be?’ He looked at me and he said, ‘Well you know, I just don’t understand the celebration rules.’ I said, ‘Well you know you can’t do that!’
Remember all this happy talk when Eli goes back to pass on 3rd and 10 and has as his choices Shepard, Sheppard, Fowler and Coleman. You can have the 7 Blocks of Granite on the line and they won't be able to block long enough for that crew to get open.
Beckham is 27 and was under contract. If "doesn't end well" means we don't re-sign him when his contract runs out at age 31 or 32, how is that not ending well.
Jawn can sugar coat this however he wishes. Nice man, no doubt a good lawyer, but a lousy, awful, terrible GM.
| the same people who hero-worship Beckham, are the same ones who really don't like Eli.
It's a position that I really could never understand a NYG fan getting to.
| ...about the OBJ trade?
Wasn't the time for talking the day of (or the day after) the trade?
I don't get it. And I'm not sure I want to get it.