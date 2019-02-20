Mara on Odell trade: was a “tough decision” ajr2456 : 3/24/2019 8:12 pm Quote: John Mara said the off-field things with Odel Beckham was “a factor” but not to the point where they felt they had to get rid of him. They felt his issues were “manageable.”

- ( Odell - ( New Window

More ajr2456 : 3/24/2019 8:13 pm : link Quote: John Mara said he gave “reluctant approval” for the Odell Beckham trade. He likes him, thinks his talent is “unique” ... Steve Tisch said it was “one of the toughest decisions” he’s made as an owner.

On Eli ajr2456 : 3/24/2019 8:14 pm : link Quote: Asked if he’s lettting sentimentality get in the way of making a decision with Eli Manning, John Mara gets emotional and angry and calls it “absolute nonsense.”

. Anakim : 3/24/2019 8:15 pm : link NFL Update

‏@MySportsUpdate



Speaking to reporters at the owner meetings, #Giants owner John Mara says one of his grandchildren has not spoken to him since he approved the Odell Beckham Jr trade.

NFL Sports Update ajr2456 : 3/24/2019 8:19 pm : link More from #Giants owner John Mara: Mara says Odell Beckham Jr. is a good guy but did bring extra issues into the building.



"I won’t lie to you watching Odell play for another team is not going to be easy."

RE: On Eli Diver_Down : 3/24/2019 8:20 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Asked if he’s lettting sentimentality get in the way of making a decision with Eli Manning, John Mara gets emotional and angry and calls it “absolute nonsense.”







Quote: “Do I feel a sense of sentimentality towards Eli Manning? Of course I do. Would I ever let that get in the way of a football decision? Absolutely not. And I can’t believe some people write that.” In comment 14355502 ajr2456 said:

Mara, like Gettleman, Enzo : 3/24/2019 8:31 pm : link would be better off if he never spoke publicly.

RE: On Eli GFAN52 : 3/24/2019 8:31 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Asked if he’s lettting sentimentality get in the way of making a decision with Eli Manning, John Mara gets emotional and angry and calls it “absolute nonsense.”







Mara getting a little defensive there. In comment 14355502 ajr2456 said:Mara getting a little defensive there.

RE: RE: On Eli BBelle21 : 3/24/2019 8:35 pm : link “Would I ever let that get in the way of a football decision? Absolutely not. And I can’t believe some people write that.”



Direct shot at Pat Leonard, Jordan Ranaan, and a myriad of other hacks in the media. Can’t believe they write it and some fans believe it. Of course Mara is sentimental about Eli. What Giant fan isn’t? But if Eli was done, he’d be sentimental about Eli AND release him. He’s not done so I don’t blame him for getting disgusted by that narrative.

RE: RE: RE: On Eli ajr2456 : 3/24/2019 8:37 pm : link

Quote: “Would I ever let that get in the way of a football decision? Absolutely not. And I can’t believe some people write that.”



Direct shot at Pat Leonard, Jordan Ranaan, and a myriad of other hacks in the media. Can’t believe they write it and some fans believe it. Of course Mara is sentimental about Eli. What Giant fan isn’t? But if Eli was done, he’d be sentimental about Eli AND release him. He’s not done so I don’t blame him for getting disgusted by that narrative.



Lol In comment 14355521 BBelle21 said:Lol

More ajr2456 : 3/24/2019 8:37 pm : link Quote: John Mara on “the plan” — “The plan is to build the team & make it better.” Says trying to build & win now. Doesn’t understand why media & some fans don’t understand that. #NYG

RE: RE: RE: On Eli mattyblue : 3/24/2019 8:39 pm : link

Quote: “Would I ever let that get in the way of a football decision? Absolutely not. And I can’t believe some people write that.”



Direct shot at Pat Leonard, Jordan Ranaan, and a myriad of other hacks in the media. Can’t believe they write it and some fans believe it. Of course Mara is sentimental about Eli. What Giant fan isn’t? But if Eli was done, he’d be sentimental about Eli AND release him. He’s not done so I don’t blame him for getting disgusted by that narrative.



You can’t believe they write stuff about a QB who has the most losses and turnovers in the NFL since 2012? You can believe anything you like regarding Manning, and I don’t judge it. However, there is no way it isn’t a story. I don’t see how you can possibly think it has nothing to do with sentimentality nowadays. In comment 14355521 BBelle21 said:You can’t believe they write stuff about a QB who has the most losses and turnovers in the NFL since 2012? You can believe anything you like regarding Manning, and I don’t judge it. However, there is no way it isn’t a story. I don’t see how you can possibly think it has nothing to do with sentimentality nowadays.

. arcarsenal : 3/24/2019 8:40 pm : link I had always hoped it would work out with Odell here - the talent is tremendous, undeniable, and not something you often have the luxury of having on your roster.



Most of the stuff on the side never really bugged me. The TD celebrations were fine if they weren't resulting in penalties.. the kicking net stuff was stupid, but I didn't think much of it.



The ESPN thing was where I kind of started to feel like he was just going to be who he is. I didn't mindlessly defend that - I did say it wasn't a good look and had wished he would have had the mind to realize that before he allowed it to happen. Nothing good comes out of something like that.



I can't speak to the veracity of the other things that came out around the time of the trade. The telling Shurmur to "go fuck" himself or if he was/wasn't physically able to play at the end of the year and elected not to. If those things are true, those are the types of things that do bug me more as a fan.



The timing of those stories made me wonder if they were more designed to get fans on the side of management.. but it's not hard to believe them.



At the end of the day, we're in the position we're in. We have a lot of holes here and trading him allows us to get younger, cheaper and improve elsewhere. We know Peppers can play. Now we have two picks in the first 3 rounds to add two more young players to help.



I thought I'd be more opposed than I actually was when all was said and done. We got a good enough return where I don't feel like we just gave him away. It's also not overblown to cite the games missed and wonder if the durability will be there going forward.



If Beckham goes out there in 2019, gets hurt again, and misses a chunk of games, where does that leave his value?



Just a hunch, but I think down the road, when the smoke clears, it'll wind up having been a smart decision. And that's coming from someone who was a really big fan of the player and was on his side much more often than not.

I think Mara is totally sentimental when it comes to Eli SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/24/2019 8:42 pm : link Regardless of what he says.

RE: . Big Blue '56 : 3/24/2019 8:44 pm : link

Quote: I had always hoped it would work out with Odell here - the talent is tremendous, undeniable, and not something you often have the luxury of having on your roster.



Most of the stuff on the side never really bugged me. The TD celebrations were fine if they weren't resulting in penalties.. the kicking net stuff was stupid, but I didn't think much of it.



The ESPN thing was where I kind of started to feel like he was just going to be who he is. I didn't mindlessly defend that - I did say it wasn't a good look and had wished he would have had the mind to realize that before he allowed it to happen. Nothing good comes out of something like that.



I can't speak to the veracity of the other things that came out around the time of the trade. The telling Shurmur to "go fuck" himself or if he was/wasn't physically able to play at the end of the year and elected not to. If those things are true, those are the types of things that do bug me more as a fan.



The timing of those stories made me wonder if they were more designed to get fans on the side of management.. but it's not hard to believe them.



At the end of the day, we're in the position we're in. We have a lot of holes here and trading him allows us to get younger, cheaper and improve elsewhere. We know Peppers can play. Now we have two picks in the first 3 rounds to add two more young players to help.



I thought I'd be more opposed than I actually was when all was said and done. We got a good enough return where I don't feel like we just gave him away. It's also not overblown to cite the games missed and wonder if the durability will be there going forward.



If Beckham goes out there in 2019, gets hurt again, and misses a chunk of games, where does that leave his value?



Just a hunch, but I think down the road, when the smoke clears, it'll wind up having been a smart decision. And that's coming from someone who was a really big fan of the player and was on his side much more often than not.



I never saw even a nanosecond of his ESPN interview. Can you give me the cliff notes? In comment 14355527 arcarsenal said:I never saw even a nanosecond of his ESPN interview. Can you give me the cliff notes?

being sentimental is better MookGiants : 3/24/2019 8:45 pm : link than the alternative, which is Mara having zero fucking clue what he's watching.

RE: More Bill L : 3/24/2019 8:46 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





John Mara on “the plan” — “The plan is to build the team & make it better.” Says trying to build & win now. Doesn’t understand why media & some fans don’t understand that. #NYG



well to be fair, a lot of the fans are not very bright. In comment 14355524 ajr2456 said:well to be fair, a lot of the fans are not very bright.

it's actually MookGiants : 3/24/2019 8:47 pm : link frightening that anyone believes Eli can still play at a high level consistently.



How many more years do they need to see before they realize that age has caught up to him just like it does 95% of other QBs. Including his brother.



People act like the Eli is finished guys are taking shots at him. Why is it so wrong to believe a 38 year old is finished being a good player in this league? There have been plenty of guys who have had a better career than Eli that were finished by that age.

mara is a huge problem GiantsFan84 : 3/24/2019 8:47 pm : link he has no clue what he is doing

RE: I think Mara is totally sentimental when it comes to Eli Bill L : 3/24/2019 8:48 pm : link

Quote: Regardless of what he says.

I do to. But I don’t believe he would sabatouge his team out f sentimentality. In comment 14355528 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:I do to. But I don’t believe he would sabatouge his team out f sentimentality.

Mook mattnyg05 : 3/24/2019 8:52 pm : link He has been bad but I’m talking myself into giving him one last shot with at least hopefully a mediocre line. He’s part of the reason, but the offensive line has been absolutely atrocious since 2013.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 3/24/2019 8:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14355527 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





I had always hoped it would work out with Odell here - the talent is tremendous, undeniable, and not something you often have the luxury of having on your roster.



Most of the stuff on the side never really bugged me. The TD celebrations were fine if they weren't resulting in penalties.. the kicking net stuff was stupid, but I didn't think much of it.



The ESPN thing was where I kind of started to feel like he was just going to be who he is. I didn't mindlessly defend that - I did say it wasn't a good look and had wished he would have had the mind to realize that before he allowed it to happen. Nothing good comes out of something like that.



I can't speak to the veracity of the other things that came out around the time of the trade. The telling Shurmur to "go fuck" himself or if he was/wasn't physically able to play at the end of the year and elected not to. If those things are true, those are the types of things that do bug me more as a fan.



The timing of those stories made me wonder if they were more designed to get fans on the side of management.. but it's not hard to believe them.



At the end of the day, we're in the position we're in. We have a lot of holes here and trading him allows us to get younger, cheaper and improve elsewhere. We know Peppers can play. Now we have two picks in the first 3 rounds to add two more young players to help.



I thought I'd be more opposed than I actually was when all was said and done. We got a good enough return where I don't feel like we just gave him away. It's also not overblown to cite the games missed and wonder if the durability will be there going forward.



If Beckham goes out there in 2019, gets hurt again, and misses a chunk of games, where does that leave his value?



Just a hunch, but I think down the road, when the smoke clears, it'll wind up having been a smart decision. And that's coming from someone who was a really big fan of the player and was on his side much more often than not.







I never saw even a nanosecond of his ESPN interview. Can you give me the cliff notes?



It was he and Lil Wayne and it was early in the season when we were struggling. He had just signed his contract a few weeks prior...



Here are a few excerpts:



Quote: “I don’t feel like I’m being given the opportunity to be the very best that I can, to bring that every single day — and that’s really all I want to do, to bring that every single day. Since I’ve been here I’ve put up numbers, records have been broken and all those good things, not to say mean nothing to me, but I know they could have been double, or triple whatever they are now. That’s the part that bothers me.”



On Eli...



Quote: “Like I said, I feel like he’s not going to get out the pocket. He’s not — we know Eli’s not running it. But is it a matter of time issue? Can he still throw it, yeah, but it’s been pretty safe and it’s been, you know, cool catching shallow and trying to take it to the house. But I’m, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody.”



On the coaching staff...



Quote: “I feel like in the past five years they found a way to run a Cover 2, keep everything in front, and that’s how they play me — and there’s no way to say “How do we beat this?” I feel like I’m being out-schemed, and I also don’t have a chance to like, do something. Oh, I gotta take a slant and go 60? Not to say it’s not fun, but I want those easy touchdowns too. I watch everybody across the league, all the top receivers get the ball the way they should, and if they don’t they say something about it.”



I get the frustration, I do.... special player, sees what guys in his league are doing in other cities, gets annoyed that he feels like he's getting boxed out and not able to play to his potential.



But at the end of the day... why say this stuff in an interview that everyone is going to see? Why is Lil Wayne there? Why are we telling Josina Anderson all of this?



To me, it wasn't the end of the world - but it was also where I kind of realized that he was just probably not ever going to change or be anything other than what he is.



Antonio Brown repeatedly has talked about his own stats and milestones and stuff like that too... I don't mind a player challenging himself, and I don't even blame Brown for leaving PIT if Roethlisberger was/is as much of an asshole as it seems like... but still..



What happened to the team ? In comment 14355530 Big Blue '56 said:It was he and Lil Wayne and it was early in the season when we were struggling. He had just signed his contract a few weeks prior...Here are a few excerpts:On Eli...On the coaching staff...I get the frustration, I do.... special player, sees what guys in his league are doing in other cities, gets annoyed that he feels like he's getting boxed out and not able to play to his potential.But at the end of the day... why say this stuff in an interview that everyone is going to see? Why is Lil Wayne there? Why are we telling Josina Anderson all of this?To me, it wasn't the end of the world - but it was also where I kind of realized that he was just probably not ever going to change or be anything other than what he is.Antonio Brown repeatedly has talked about his own stats and milestones and stuff like that too... I don't mind a player challenging himself, and I don't even blame Brown for leaving PIT if Roethlisberger was/is as much of an asshole as it seems like... but still..What happened to the

RE: Arc arcarsenal : 3/24/2019 8:54 pm : link

Quote: Bro, what’s with using logic and shit?



Haha. I know.. it's like if I don't crucify Beckham or relentlessly defend everything, I have no side! In comment 14355529 McNally's_Nuts said:Haha. I know.. it's like if I don't crucify Beckham or relentlessly defend everything, I have no side!

RE: RE: . Strip-Sack : 3/24/2019 8:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14355527 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





I had always hoped it would work out with Odell here - the talent is tremendous, undeniable, and not something you often have the luxury of having on your roster.



Most of the stuff on the side never really bugged me. The TD celebrations were fine if they weren't resulting in penalties.. the kicking net stuff was stupid, but I didn't think much of it.



The ESPN thing was where I kind of started to feel like he was just going to be who he is. I didn't mindlessly defend that - I did say it wasn't a good look and had wished he would have had the mind to realize that before he allowed it to happen. Nothing good comes out of something like that.



I can't speak to the veracity of the other things that came out around the time of the trade. The telling Shurmur to "go fuck" himself or if he was/wasn't physically able to play at the end of the year and elected not to. If those things are true, those are the types of things that do bug me more as a fan.



The timing of those stories made me wonder if they were more designed to get fans on the side of management.. but it's not hard to believe them.



At the end of the day, we're in the position we're in. We have a lot of holes here and trading him allows us to get younger, cheaper and improve elsewhere. We know Peppers can play. Now we have two picks in the first 3 rounds to add two more young players to help.



I thought I'd be more opposed than I actually was when all was said and done. We got a good enough return where I don't feel like we just gave him away. It's also not overblown to cite the games missed and wonder if the durability will be there going forward.



If Beckham goes out there in 2019, gets hurt again, and misses a chunk of games, where does that leave his value?



Just a hunch, but I think down the road, when the smoke clears, it'll wind up having been a smart decision. And that's coming from someone who was a really big fan of the player and was on his side much more often than not.







I never saw even a nanosecond of his ESPN interview. Can you give me the cliff notes?



I recommend watching it as I recently did and it did change my mind a bit. I had seen a brief clip when it happened but basically wrote it off without watching the whole thing as just some nonsense and it didn’t bother me....after now watching it in full and realizing this came after his huge new contract, I think it was a very shitty move and can absolutely see it as a justifiable turning point for the Giants. In comment 14355530 Big Blue '56 said:I recommend watching it as I recently did and it did change my mind a bit. I had seen a brief clip when it happened but basically wrote it off without watching the whole thing as just some nonsense and it didn’t bother me....after now watching it in full and realizing this came after his huge new contract, I think it was a very shitty move and can absolutely see it as a justifiable turning point for the Giants.

RE: . ajr2456 : 3/24/2019 8:56 pm : link

Quote: NFL Update

‏@MySportsUpdate



Speaking to reporters at the owner meetings, #Giants owner John Mara says one of his grandchildren has not spoken to him since he approved the Odell Beckham Jr trade.



Does the grandson have power of attorney yet? In comment 14355503 Anakim said:Does the grandson have power of attorney yet?

I didn’t like the Beckham trade when it happened mattnyg05 : 3/24/2019 8:57 pm : link I’ve accepted it. But he has nobody to blame but himself for not being here. That interview-was it harmless? Probably. But it was so nonsensically stupid, as were some of his other harmless antics.

RE: I think Mara is totally sentimental when it comes to Eli Jim in Tampa : 3/24/2019 9:00 pm : link

Quote: Regardless of what he says.

Methinks the Mara doth protest too much! It's comical he would get that upset at writers who question whether or not his sentimentality towards Eli has clouded his decision. Of course it did!



And I also don't believe him when he said that getting rid of OBJ was a tough decision. Mara wanted OBJ gone. He acts like it was DG's idea and he reluctantly went along with it. That way Mara can avoid responsibility for the decision. In comment 14355528 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Methinks the Mara doth protest too much! It's comical he would get that upset at writers who question whether or not his sentimentality towards Eli has clouded his decision. Of course it did!And I also don't believe him when he said that getting rid of OBJ was a tough decision. Mara wanted OBJ gone. He acts like it was DG's idea and he reluctantly went along with it. That way Mara can avoid responsibility for the decision.

. arcarsenal : 3/24/2019 9:02 pm : link Hah - I know, I'm all over the place today.



Had to put in a full day for work - which means I'm on the laptop all day. So, I just keep distracting myself here while I watch the tourney.

RE: RE: RE: . Big Blue '56 : 3/24/2019 9:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14355530 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14355527 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





I had always hoped it would work out with Odell here - the talent is tremendous, undeniable, and not something you often have the luxury of having on your roster.



Most of the stuff on the side never really bugged me. The TD celebrations were fine if they weren't resulting in penalties.. the kicking net stuff was stupid, but I didn't think much of it.



The ESPN thing was where I kind of started to feel like he was just going to be who he is. I didn't mindlessly defend that - I did say it wasn't a good look and had wished he would have had the mind to realize that before he allowed it to happen. Nothing good comes out of something like that.



I can't speak to the veracity of the other things that came out around the time of the trade. The telling Shurmur to "go fuck" himself or if he was/wasn't physically able to play at the end of the year and elected not to. If those things are true, those are the types of things that do bug me more as a fan.



The timing of those stories made me wonder if they were more designed to get fans on the side of management.. but it's not hard to believe them.



At the end of the day, we're in the position we're in. We have a lot of holes here and trading him allows us to get younger, cheaper and improve elsewhere. We know Peppers can play. Now we have two picks in the first 3 rounds to add two more young players to help.



I thought I'd be more opposed than I actually was when all was said and done. We got a good enough return where I don't feel like we just gave him away. It's also not overblown to cite the games missed and wonder if the durability will be there going forward.



If Beckham goes out there in 2019, gets hurt again, and misses a chunk of games, where does that leave his value?



Just a hunch, but I think down the road, when the smoke clears, it'll wind up having been a smart decision. And that's coming from someone who was a really big fan of the player and was on his side much more often than not.







I never saw even a nanosecond of his ESPN interview. Can you give me the cliff notes?







It was he and Lil Wayne and it was early in the season when we were struggling. He had just signed his contract a few weeks prior...



Here are a few excerpts:







Quote:





“I don’t feel like I’m being given the opportunity to be the very best that I can, to bring that every single day — and that’s really all I want to do, to bring that every single day. Since I’ve been here I’ve put up numbers, records have been broken and all those good things, not to say mean nothing to me, but I know they could have been double, or triple whatever they are now. That’s the part that bothers me.”







On Eli...







Quote:





“Like I said, I feel like he’s not going to get out the pocket. He’s not — we know Eli’s not running it. But is it a matter of time issue? Can he still throw it, yeah, but it’s been pretty safe and it’s been, you know, cool catching shallow and trying to take it to the house. But I’m, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody.”







On the coaching staff...







Quote:





“I feel like in the past five years they found a way to run a Cover 2, keep everything in front, and that’s how they play me — and there’s no way to say “How do we beat this?” I feel like I’m being out-schemed, and I also don’t have a chance to like, do something. Oh, I gotta take a slant and go 60? Not to say it’s not fun, but I want those easy touchdowns too. I watch everybody across the league, all the top receivers get the ball the way they should, and if they don’t they say something about it.”







I get the frustration, I do.... special player, sees what guys in his league are doing in other cities, gets annoyed that he feels like he's getting boxed out and not able to play to his potential.



But at the end of the day... why say this stuff in an interview that everyone is going to see? Why is Lil Wayne there? Why are we telling Josina Anderson all of this?



To me, it wasn't the end of the world - but it was also where I kind of realized that he was just probably not ever going to change or be anything other than what he is.



Antonio Brown repeatedly has talked about his own stats and milestones and stuff like that too... I don't mind a player challenging himself, and I don't even blame Brown for leaving PIT if Roethlisberger was/is as much of an asshole as it seems like... but still..



What happened to the team?



Thank you. I really appreciate you putting in some extra time to explain/show what he said In comment 14355542 arcarsenal said:Thank you. I really appreciate you putting in some extra time to explain/show what he said

Enough with the "harmless" interview. Diver_Down : 3/24/2019 9:02 pm : link If it was so "harmless", then why did the team fine him and make him apologize to the team? He did the interview without telling anyone in the organization that he was doing it. It was all about him and that is how it will always be with him.

RE: More bw in dc : 3/24/2019 9:06 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





John Mara on “the plan” — “The plan is to build the team & make it better.” Says trying to build & win now. Doesn’t understand why media & some fans don’t understand that. #NYG







God bless this old, sweet man. He's a real pisser.



Just keep getting together in Dave's office to throw spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks, John.



In comment 14355524 ajr2456 said:God bless this old, sweet man. He's a real pisser.Just keep getting together in Dave's office to throw spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks, John.

Tisch on Kraft ajr2456 : 3/24/2019 9:07 pm : link Quote: Here is Giants co-owner Steve Tisch's full comment on Robert Kraft: "I think what Robert said yesterday very publicly, I think it came from his heart. I think he was really addressing his family, his team, his players, his friends and Patriots fans.

'It was all about him and that is how it will always be with him'... Torrag : 3/24/2019 9:12 pm : link Nailed it.

RE: Enough with the hitdog42 : 3/24/2019 9:29 pm : link

Quote: If it was so "harmless", then why did the team fine him and make him apologize to the team? He did the interview without telling anyone in the organization that he was doing it. It was all about him and that is how it will always be with him.



A shit thing to do the interview I hate how this has become new thing- celebrity interviews or the shop-

On another note everything he said was accurate- so there’s that too- the truth pisses off a lot of people most of the time In comment 14355558 Diver_Down said:A shit thing to do the interview I hate how this has become new thing- celebrity interviews or the shop-On another note everything he said was accurate- so there’s that too- the truth pisses off a lot of people most of the time

RE: Enough with the Ten Ton Hammer : 3/24/2019 9:30 pm : link

Quote: If it was so "harmless", then why did the team fine him and make him apologize to the team? .



Because people got their feelings hurt.



Half a dozen users on BBI would have fined him for that too. That certainly isn't a moral compass. Show me where a player was negatively affected by the content of his interview other than someone's sensibilities. In comment 14355558 Diver_Down said:Because people got their feelings hurt.Half a dozen users on BBI would have fined him for that too. That certainly isn't a moral compass. Show me where a player was negatively affected by the content of his interview other than someone's sensibilities.

RE: RE: On Eli djm : 3/24/2019 9:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14355502 ajr2456 said:





Quote:









Quote:





Asked if he’s lettting sentimentality get in the way of making a decision with Eli Manning, John Mara gets emotional and angry and calls it “absolute nonsense.”











Mara getting a little defensive there.



Can you blame him?? Non stop parroting and questioning from a made up narrative. That’s what the sports media does. I’d be angry too. Shit I am angry about it as a fan. It’s non stop. Just Shut it already. In comment 14355519 GFAN52 said:Can you blame him?? Non stop parroting and questioning from a made up narrative. That’s what the sports media does. I’d be angry too. Shit I am angry about it as a fan. It’s non stop. Just Shut it already.

On Collins ajr2456 : 3/24/2019 9:41 pm : link Quote: As for not trading Collins at the deadline: "It was still early enough in the year that we hadn’t completely given up yet and we wanted to see what happened with him... We had not made a decision yet at that point in time whether he was gonna be a part of the future or not."

This Front Office and Team need a huge kick in the ass Jimmy Googs : 3/24/2019 9:50 pm : link Culture changes needed inside and outside the lockerroom...

The interview was a really shitty move markky : 3/24/2019 9:55 pm : link but the TD celebrations also were not harmless as they resulted in penalties. What really annoyed me was Shephard getting one after a TD when we were having a hard time scoring. That's when I really lost it. Way to make the defense's job harder.



I really thought OBJ was maturing, but at some point you have to look at yourself and realize you're a full grown adult in a privileged position.

Doesn’t matter WillVAB : 3/24/2019 10:14 pm : link This decision will be judged by what Odell does in CLE and what DG gets out of this draft. The Giants will be praised or crucified based on this alone.

The problem with Odell was in the interview Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 3/24/2019 10:34 pm : link Odell felt Eli was holding the offense back and was very vocal about it inside the facility and to Gettleman. Whereas with Reese he had a receptive audience at all times, not so much with DG.



The decision to go with Eli another year only upped the ante - there likely would've been another interview or another Josina Anderson type piece early on, so the Giants got value before a flare-up or another injury.

.... BleedBlue : 3/24/2019 10:43 pm : link I don't love the obj trade and TBH was pissed wen it happened. After as someone else mentioned...I watched the entire lil wayne j Anderson interview and it was bad. It was far from harmless. After a team gives you 95 mill you should be saying nothing bad, at least not right after you get that contract. If someone asks, they serve the best frosted flakes out of any cafeteria world wide. You literally say nothing bad. He not only spit in the face of ownership but he clearly took a shot at coaches, Eli and team. IDC if it's somewhat true or warranted. A backup shouldn't do it, let alone a star player, supposed to be a franchise guy, team leader who just got 95 mill. Fuck him for that. After watching it eased my pain some for sure

RE: RE: RE: On Eli EricJ : 3/24/2019 10:44 pm : link

Quote:



Can you blame him?? Non stop parroting and questioning from a made up narrative. That’s what the sports media does. I’d be angry too. Shit I am angry about it as a fan. It’s non stop. Just Shut it already.



I think the reporters are not asking the right question. It is not whether Mara is being influenced by HIS sentimental feelings about Eli... but whether he is considering the fan's feeling towards Eli.



Rewind a couple of years ago when the Giants were benching Eli. Does anyone remember what happened? The fans completely lost their minds over it.



Then, this is what Mara said in an interview afterwards and I am paraphrasing...



1. He said he an Reese discussed it via text since Mara was not in East Rutherford. Decided they needed to get a look at someone else at QB

2. He said he did not expect the fans to get so "emotional" over it.



The fans ARE his revenue and also the customer. So, you can infer what you want from that. Could mean nothing at all but also it needs to be considered. In comment 14355584 djm said:I think the reporters are not asking the right question. It is not whether Mara is being influenced by HIS sentimental feelings about Eli... but whether he is considering the fan's feeling towards Eli.Rewind a couple of years ago when the Giants were benching Eli. Does anyone remember what happened? The fans completely lost their minds over it.Then, this is what Mara said in an interview afterwards and I am paraphrasing...1. He said he an Reese discussed it via text since Mara was not in East Rutherford. Decided they needed to get a look at someone else at QB2. He said he did not expect the fans to get so "emotional" over it.The fans ARE his revenue and also the customer. So, you can infer what you want from that. Could mean nothing at all but also it needs to be considered.

RE: it's actually Johnny5 : 3/24/2019 10:49 pm : link

Quote: frightening that anyone believes Eli can still play at a high level consistently.



How many more years do they need to see before they realize that age has caught up to him just like it does 95% of other QBs. Including his brother.



People act like the Eli is finished guys are taking shots at him. Why is it so wrong to believe a 38 year old is finished being a good player in this league? There have been plenty of guys who have had a better career than Eli that were finished by that age.

It's also frightening that people like you completely write him off when he not only has one of the top 3 worst OL in the league until halfway through last year (and then it became just sub par) but he is also on his second new offensive system in 3 years. the truth is it lies somewhere in between. And we won't know how much in between until we actually take the hyper jump to mediocre + blocking and another year in Shurmur's system. These things matter, believe it or not. The wrong person left the building when Coughlin left. It was probably time for him to go, but so was it time for Jerry Rees and Marc Ross, the two culprits of this shit show. But keep blaming Eli. In comment 14355534 MookGiants said:It's also frightening that people like you completely write him off when he not only has one of the top 3 worst OL in the league until halfway through last year (and then it became just sub par) but he is also on his second new offensive system in 3 years. the truth is it lies somewhere in between. And we won't know how much in between until we actually take the hyper jump to mediocre + blocking and another year in Shurmur's system. These things matter, believe it or not. The wrong person left the building when Coughlin left. It was probably time for him to go, but so was it time for Jerry Rees and Marc Ross, the two culprits of this shit show. But keep blaming Eli.

Eventually you have to move on GiantsRage2007 : 3/24/2019 11:16 pm : link The “surround Eli with the right people” plan is getting old. Been old for 5 years now.

RE: it's actually The 12th Man : 3/24/2019 11:17 pm : link

Quote: frightening that anyone believes Eli can still play at a high level consistently.



How many more years do they need to see before they realize that age has caught up to him just like it does 95% of other QBs. Including his brother.



People act like the Eli is finished guys are taking shots at him. Why is it so wrong to believe a 38 year old is finished being a good player in this league? There have been plenty of guys who have had a better career than Eli that were finished by that age.



Frankly, I am not sure which one it is with you any more, you are either blind or stupid. It is and was the OL that is why they have been fixing it. Your daily rants on Eli’s play is getting old. In comment 14355534 MookGiants said:Frankly, I am not sure which one it is with you any more, you are either blind or stupid. It is and was the OL that is why they have been fixing it. Your daily rants on Eli’s play is getting old.

RE: arc... DonQuixote : 3/24/2019 11:42 pm : link

Quote: What's with these long-winded responses today/tonight?



Reminder:



"Had I more time, I would have written a shorter letter..."



-- Mark Twain



;)



I don't think that quote is Mark Twain, Blaise Pascal In comment 14355552 bw in dc said:I don't think that quote is Mark Twain, Blaise Pascal

RE: Eventually you have to move on Scuzzlebutt : 3/24/2019 11:45 pm : link

Quote: The “surround Eli with the right people” plan is getting old. Been old for 5 years now.



OK, but five years in and the OL still sucks. By the way, Eli had some pretty good seasons all things comsidered prior to Coughlin’s departure. In comment 14355657 GiantsRage2007 said:OK, but five years in and the OL still sucks. By the way, Eli had some pretty good seasons all things comsidered prior to Coughlin’s departure.

No matter how you slice it... Leg of Theismann : 12:24 am : link We gave up one of the most valuable non-QB players in the entire league for an unknown #17 overall rookie pick and an average starting safety. The off-the-field and the locker room stuff had a lot to do with it, and by that I really mean the "locker room stuff" AS MARA PERCEIVED IT. I really believe the players loved Odell and admired his work ethic and desire to win, but Mara saw him as insubordinate, crass, and self-entitled due to his old-school mentality about how professional football players are "supposed" to act.

beckham was always japanhead : 12:36 am : link about himself, to the detriment of the team. it was clear as day. they had to ship him.



i believe they wanted to make it work and so signed him to the big deal. he started the season openly doubting his QB, his coaches, his team, and ended it sitting out the last 4 games with a leg bruise. in the middle he had some special teams brain farts that cost the giants at least one game. he had to go. it was a terminal case.

Did any of you read what Odell said in the interview? He felt Eli Jim in Hoboken : 3:31 am : link wasn’t maximizing his ability, that he was making Eli look good by turning 5 yard slants into 60-yard touchdowns. He also thought the coaches didn’t do a good job countering the cover 2 scheme opponents have been running for years.



Can you argue any of those points? Our former generational WR said Eli wasn’t good enough, but the fans know better than the guy running the routes? Listen, he isn’t here because he couldn’t play nice with Eli.



At the end of the day, I am not upset over Eli, he WAS a distraction, just thwt we didn’t get enough for him. AND, I don’t begrudge Mara being sentimental and wanting to give Eli a ride into the sunset. BUT, don’t chide us for not believing in the team and how it’s being run. Does he know the records the last 2 years? Has he been in a coma since 2012? You can’t be a boss and try to be a nice guy, not hold anyone responsible and not own up to your mistakes. Same as the fans. It’s okay you want to toe the company line, but ultimately you/we are the ones rooting for a lousy team year after year.

RE: No matter how you slice it... mattyblue : 5:16 am : link

Quote: We gave up one of the most valuable non-QB players in the entire league for an unknown #17 overall rookie pick and an average starting safety. The off-the-field and the locker room stuff had a lot to do with it, and by that I really mean the "locker room stuff" AS MARA PERCEIVED IT. I really believe the players loved Odell and admired his work ethic and desire to win, but Mara saw him as insubordinate, crass, and self-entitled due to his old-school mentality about how professional football players are "supposed" to act.



Awful trade. Really really awful In comment 14355674 Leg of Theismann said:Awful trade. Really really awful

RE: No matter how you slice it... TheMick7 : 5:24 am : link

Quote: We gave up one of the most valuable non-QB players in the entire league for an unknown #17 overall rookie pick and an average starting safety. The off-the-field and the locker room stuff had a lot to do with it, and by that I really mean the "locker room stuff" AS MARA PERCEIVED IT. I really believe the players loved Odell and admired his work ethic and desire to win, but Mara saw him as insubordinate, crass, and self-entitled due to his old-school mentality about how professional football players are "supposed" to act.



Mara said he thought the Giants got the best deal for OBJ. We have a GM who admits he only talked to 3 teams (Browns,Bills,49ers) about trading him. I'll say what I said the night of the trade-Why the rush 6 weeks before the draft? Maybe it was time to trade him as we don't know the inner workings of the team. But,to not talk to the rest of the league about,arguably,the best WR in the NFL makes no sense unless the edict had been passed down to get rid of OBJ ASAP. And,the Brown trade cannot be used as a comparison,he demanded a trade,Steelers said a divorce was coming & that certainly lowered offers.We had a WR signed to a long term contract,no recent situations w/him & yet our GM talks to only 3 teams because"you don't want to be the one making the call" (WTF). I just will not believe that a better offer might have been made if Gettleman had done his job the right way & exhausted all possibilities! In comment 14355674 Leg of Theismann said:Mara said he thought the Giants got the best deal for OBJ. We have a GM who admits he only talked to 3 teams (Browns,Bills,49ers) about trading him. I'll say what I said the night of the trade-Why the rush 6 weeks before the draft? Maybe it was time to trade him as we don't know the inner workings of the team. But,to not talk to the rest of the league about,arguably,the best WR in the NFL makes no sense unless the edict had been passed down to get rid of OBJ ASAP. And,the Brown trade cannot be used as a comparison,he demanded a trade,Steelers said a divorce was coming & that certainly lowered offers.We had a WR signed to a long term contract,no recent situations w/him & yet our GM talks to only 3 teams because"you don't want to be the one making the call" (WTF). I just will not believe that a better offer might have been made if Gettleman had done his job the right way & exhausted all possibilities!

... Toth029 : 6:19 am : link Making a big deal about your receiving numbers and highlight reel plays rather than your team winning, on top of being a responsible and upstanding teammate.



That, among other reasons, is why he's gone.

TheMick7 Toth029 : 6:21 am : link It was obvious to me they wanted him in the AFC and not to a upper echelon team, i.e Patriots.

RE: Did any of you read what Odell said in the interview? He felt Eli joeinpa : 6:36 am : link

[quote] wasn’t maximizing his ability, that he was making Eli look good by turning 5 yard slants into 60-yard touchdowns. He also thought the coaches didn’t do a good job countering the cover 2 scheme opponents have been running for years.



Can you argue any of those points? Our former generational WR said Eli wasn’t good enough, but the fans know better than the guy running the routes? Listen, he isn’t here because he couldn’t play nice with Eli.



This!



In comment 14355691 Jim in Hoboken said:[quote] wasn’t maximizing his ability, that he was making Eli look good by turning 5 yard slants into 60-yard touchdowns. He also thought the coaches didn’t do a good job countering the cover 2 scheme opponents have been running for years.Can you argue any of those points? Our former generational WR said Eli wasn’t good enough, but the fans know better than the guy running the routes? Listen, he isn’t here because he couldn’t play nice with Eli.This!

RE: RE: Did any of you read what Odell said in the interview? He felt Eli gmenatlarge : 6:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 14355691 Jim in Hoboken said:

[quote] wasn’t maximizing his ability, that he was making Eli look good by turning 5 yard slants into 60-yard touchdowns. He also thought the coaches didn’t do a good job countering the cover 2 scheme opponents have been running for years.



Can you argue any of those points? Our former generational WR said Eli wasn’t good enough, but the fans know better than the guy running the routes? Listen, he isn’t here because he couldn’t play nice with Eli.



This!





Jeez if that's true how did the Giants score MORE points without OBJ? In comment 14355704 joeinpa said:Jeez if that's true how did the Giants score MORE points without OBJ?

RE: RE: Enough with the Joey in VA : 6:53 am : link

Quote: In comment 14355558 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





If it was so "harmless", then why did the team fine him and make him apologize to the team? He did the interview without telling anyone in the organization that he was doing it. It was all about him and that is how it will always be with him.







A shit thing to do the interview I hate how this has become new thing- celebrity interviews or the shop-

On another note everything he said was accurate- so there’s that too- the truth pisses off a lot of people most of the time Bullshit. He's never had a deep ball thrown to him? It is all slants and he goes 60? His most famous moment was a deep ball, the time he ate up Richard Sherman was deep balls, the laying out in Washington was a deep ball, the bombs against the Dolphins were deep balls, the long TD against the Rams was a deep ball. Shall I continue or are the blind done making up shit to defend their golden haired god? Give me a fucking break he's full of shit and himself. I thought you were smarter than this, that's on me for thinking you had a shred of common sense. Fanboy morons are insufferable. In comment 14355580 hitdog42 said:Bullshit. He's never had a deep ball thrown to him? It is all slants and he goes 60? His most famous moment was a deep ball, the time he ate up Richard Sherman was deep balls, the laying out in Washington was a deep ball, the bombs against the Dolphins were deep balls, the long TD against the Rams was a deep ball. Shall I continue or are the blind done making up shit to defend their golden haired god? Give me a fucking break he's full of shit and himself. I thought you were smarter than this, that's on me for thinking you had a shred of common sense. Fanboy morons are insufferable.

Hitdog, Big Blue '56 : 7:03 am : link I’m not pissed off in the least, because I actually do know that OBJ has selective recall. If you have GamePass which I believe has games going back 10 years, you will See that OBJ was FOS. I loved OBJ’s talent and have reviewed many of his games on GP, given that I most likely won’t follow him all that much. The games put the kabosh to OBJ’s bullshit narrative, at least in the main. Not my opinion. It’s OUT THERE for all to see

We are hearing way too much from John Mara twostepgiants : 7:09 am : link And when he speaks it doesnt improve the silence

I have always like John Mara as an owner joeinpa : 7:10 am : link Still do. I don’t believe for a second he is compromising team success out of loyalty to Eli. His first loyalties have always been first and foremost his New York Giants.



He was proven wrong in his belief the Giants could contend with Eli the past two seasons, but all this speculation that there was a mandate from him regarding Eli, is just that, speculation.



When you don’t like someone no matter what he says you will spin it to fit your narrative, think there is a lot of that going on here.

RE: Enough with the twostepgiants : 7:15 am : link

Quote: If it was so "harmless", then why did the team fine him and make him apologize to the team? He did the interview without telling anyone in the organization that he was doing it. It was all about him and that is how it will always be with him.



Do the Giants have a policy where every interview has to be run by the team and approved?

In comment 14355558 Diver_Down said:Do the Giants have a policy where every interview has to be run by the team and approved?

RE: Did any of you read what Odell said in the interview? He felt Eli EricJ : 7:19 am : link

Quote: he WAS a distraction, just thwt we didn’t get enough for him.



That is the the belief here that we did not get enough. However, the market spoke. If there were other teams willing to offer more, then they would have.



The fans here are like homeowners who are trying to sell their houses for more than market value. Always thinking it is worth more than it is. Then, after sitting there with no action they drop the price and finally sell it and STILL think the house was worth more. In comment 14355691 Jim in Hoboken said:That is the the belief here that we did not get enough. However, the market spoke. If there were other teams willing to offer more, then they would have.The fans here are like homeowners who are trying to sell their houses for more than market value. Always thinking it is worth more than it is. Then, after sitting there with no action they drop the price and finally sell it and STILL think the house was worth more.

RE: Did any of you read what Odell said in the interview? He felt Eli Johnny5 : 7:20 am : link

Quote: wasn’t maximizing his ability, that he was making Eli look good by turning 5 yard slants into 60-yard touchdowns. He also thought the coaches didn’t do a good job countering the cover 2 scheme opponents have been running for years.



Can you argue any of those points? Our former generational WR said Eli wasn’t good enough, but the fans know better than the guy running the routes? Listen, he isn’t here because he couldn’t play nice with Eli.



At the end of the day, I am not upset over Eli, he WAS a distraction, just thwt we didn’t get enough for him. AND, I don’t begrudge Mara being sentimental and wanting to give Eli a ride into the sunset. BUT, don’t chide us for not believing in the team and how it’s being run. Does he know the records the last 2 years? Has he been in a coma since 2012? You can’t be a boss and try to be a nice guy, not hold anyone responsible and not own up to your mistakes. Same as the fans. It’s okay you want to toe the company line, but ultimately you/we are the ones rooting for a lousy team year after year.

OMG round and round and round we go. For the 80 billionth time... the point is that you cannot possibly assess with any reasonable certainty that was on Eli based on the (utter lack of) competent blocking. You do realize you need at least some modicum of time to actually A) have routes develop and B) actually have time to throw the ball? Maybe? When the blocking takes the meteoric rise to JUST MEDIOCRE (Or hey maybe even slightly better), THEN I will pass my judgement on whether this QB is specifically done or not. I mean, oh so he is so decrepit he can only throw slants now? Geezus that is just so dumb. In comment 14355691 Jim in Hoboken said:OMG round and round and round we go. For the 80 billionth time... the point is that you cannot possibly assess with any reasonable certainty that was on Eli based on the (utter lack of) competent blocking. You do realize you need at least some modicum of time to actually A) have routes develop and B) actually have time to throw the ball? Maybe? When the blocking takes the meteoric rise to JUST MEDIOCRE (Or hey maybe even slightly better), THEN I will pass my judgement on whether this QB is specifically done or not. I mean, oh so he is so decrepit he can only throw slants now? Geezus that is just so dumb.

RE: RE: Enough with the Diver_Down : 7:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 14355558 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





If it was so "harmless", then why did the team fine him and make him apologize to the team? He did the interview without telling anyone in the organization that he was doing it. It was all about him and that is how it will always be with him.







Do the Giants have a policy where every interview has to be run by the team and approved?



Shouldn't it be a professional courtesy when the content pertains to the team and their players? If Odell was giving an interview based on his preference for shitty pizza with shitty rappers, then no one would care. The interview was a surprise to the team. Even after it was taped and before it aired, Odell had the opportunity to make the team aware. Instead, he knew the content and chose the blind-side option.



In comment 14355719 twostepgiants said:Shouldn't it be a professional courtesy when the content pertains to the team and their players? If Odell was giving an interview based on his preference for shitty pizza with shitty rappers, then no one would care. The interview was a surprise to the team. Even after it was taped and before it aired, Odell had the opportunity to make the team aware. Instead, he knew the content and chose the blind-side option.

Oh and pursuant to my 7:03 post? Big Blue '56 : 7:26 am : link Despite all that transpired, the guy that is “toast” had a pretty darn good year at QB..

It is tough reading half the section125 : 7:35 am : link drivil posted. Some of you are in love with your own narrative. Like you actually know better than the owners or the GM = guys that have been involved with football their entire lives (well not Tisch) while we, the general public, are involved with the tuner on our TV or radio.

Of course Mara will have some smoke about Beckham - he is not going to trash him or throw him under the bus. Of course he will not trash Eli - hell half of BBI shit the bed when Eli benched himself, yes himself.

As far as the trade - how many teams had the money to even think about the trade? How many of those teams needed a WR? How many of those teams were willing to give up a decent haul to take Beckham? How many of you realize that it takes two to tango and that the other team is not just going to completely concede to all of DGs demands. Like arc - I didn't like trading Beckham and almost nothing bothered me except the dog pissing incident. I seriously doubt Beckham told Shurmur to fuck off.



If you want to spend your life trashing Mara? Your right, your privilege. You don't like what he has done? Neither do I sometimes. Fine. But don't act like you know better, because you do not. Think it was an awful trade or they should have traded him to another team offering more? Well go find that other team and let us know who it was. The 49ers? They did not want to trade #2 - end of deal. Bills, they were not even interested. Who else was there? Patriots? You think Belichick was taking on a contract bigger than Brady's and giving up his #1, #2 and more? I think the writers would have known by now - bet Glazer would have been all over it.

He isn't.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:26 am : link

Quote: Frankly, I am not sure which one it is with you any more, you are either blind or stupid



the effect on the board? Daily takes about how we are "stuck" with a shitty QB while several teams upgraded the position last year. You know, guys like Buffalo and Arizona who both already have whispers about not being happy with the guys they picked!!



He isn't blind nor stupid - but pretty fucking insufferable. blind nor stupid. He's just one of many posters who can't get over the fact we didn't draft a QB last year:the effect on the board? Daily takes about how we are "stuck" with a shitty QB while several teams upgraded the position last year. You know, guys like Buffalo and Arizona who both already have whispers about not being happy with the guys they picked!!He isn't blind nor stupid - but pretty fucking insufferable.

Quoted from DefenderDawg's Monday Reading - Diver_Down : 8:27 am : link Quote: Mara: “I had very mixed feelings about it because I happen to like the kid. I really do. I have two grandsons who sobbed uncontrollably when I called to tell them that we had traded him … one of whom is still not talking to me. They both said they’re going to be Browns fans this year. So that’s the effect he has. They’re 7 years old and they think he’s a god. I liked him a lot personally. He’s different. He’s not a bad kid.

“Dave [Gettleman, the Giants’ GM] and I had a long talk about it. When the Browns made their final offer, I wanted to know—You and Pat [Shurmur] both want to do this? You’re sure? You’re absolutely sure? I still said I had to think about it. Then I called him back a little bit later.”

FMIA: I thought you had to be thinking of Lawrence Taylor, and if your organization could put up with Taylor, surely you could put up with Beckham.

Mara: “There’s an old Bill Parcells quote: ‘Lawrence Taylor is the pilot of a burning plane. ‘ Somehow he managed to keep the plane from crashing. But we got … we had a lot of holes to fill. Getting the first-round pick, getting the third-round pick, getting our fourth back from the [Kevin Zeitler] trade. You can argue whether it’s comparable value. I felt better about that than about previous offers that had come down the pike. And he was going out of the conference! Out of the division, so it was a reluctant OK.

“Of course we want to keep our best players. Listen, I had many conversations with him. He had the stupid penalty in Philadelphia where he lifted his leg in the end zone [in a faux dog-urination scene] and I brought him into my office and I showed him the front page of the New York Post and said, ‘Is this what you want? Is this what you want your legacy to be?’ He looked at me and he said, ‘Well you know, I just don’t understand the celebration rules.’ I said, ‘Well you know you can’t do that!’ “

FMIA: Sounds like you’re pretty motivated as a team to build your lines back up in the draft.

Mara: “I don’t know what we’re going to do—whether we’ll take a quarterback or not. My response is show me what the grades are. But don’t force a pick. The worst thing we can do is force it. If we have to wait another year, I don’t want to have to do that, but if we have to, I’d rather do that than force it. This thing now about everyone asking, ‘What’s the plan? What’s the plan?’ We’re trying to build the roster! What do you want me to tell you? ‘Yeah, we’re gonna take a quarterback at six? The plan is to build the roster!’ It’s exasperating. But I learned a long time ago that you’re defenseless when you lose. There’s nothing you can say. We’ve got to build our team, and we’ve got to win.”



Instead of some of the short quips from twitter, the above provides context to what is being asked/answered. Instead of some of the short quips from twitter, the above provides context to what is being asked/answered.

This is Odell Beckham in a nutshell Chris684 : 8:33 am : link and it's why he pisses so many people off. The dog pissing thing was so much more than the celebration, he has a total lack of self awareness.



Listen, I had many conversations with him. He had the stupid penalty in Philadelphia where he lifted his leg in the end zone [in a faux dog-urination scene] and I brought him into my office and I showed him the front page of the New York Post and said, ‘Is this what you want? Is this what you want your legacy to be?’ He looked at me and he said, ‘Well you know, I just don’t understand the celebration rules.’ I said, ‘Well you know you can’t do that!’ “



Mara calls him in to talk about it point blank and he says "I don't understand the rules"?



Hopefully for Cleveland's sake Odell wakes up.

RE: . Alex_Webster : 8:59 am : link

Quote: I had always hoped it would work out with Odell here - the talent is tremendous, undeniable, and not something you often have the luxury of having on your roster.



Most of the stuff on the side never really bugged me. The TD celebrations were fine if they weren't resulting in penalties.. the kicking net stuff was stupid, but I didn't think much of it.





I agree, and I never cared about off the field stuff especially interviews. This team needed value spread out and this was an opportunity to get there.Even if the Browns with the next 3 Super bowls. It was not happening here if he stayed. Sometimes you just have to move on and clean up your own house.



The ESPN thing was where I kind of started to feel like he was just going to be who he is. I didn't mindlessly defend that - I did say it wasn't a good look and had wished he would have had the mind to realize that before he allowed it to happen. Nothing good comes out of something like that.



I can't speak to the veracity of the other things that came out around the time of the trade. The telling Shurmur to "go fuck" himself or if he was/wasn't physically able to play at the end of the year and elected not to. If those things are true, those are the types of things that do bug me more as a fan.



The timing of those stories made me wonder if they were more designed to get fans on the side of management.. but it's not hard to believe them.



At the end of the day, we're in the position we're in. We have a lot of holes here and trading him allows us to get younger, cheaper and improve elsewhere. We know Peppers can play. Now we have two picks in the first 3 rounds to add two more young players to help.



I thought I'd be more opposed than I actually was when all was said and done. We got a good enough return where I don't feel like we just gave him away. It's also not overblown to cite the games missed and wonder if the durability will be there going forward.



If Beckham goes out there in 2019, gets hurt again, and misses a chunk of games, where does that leave his value?



Just a hunch, but I think down the road, when the smoke clears, it'll wind up having been a smart decision. And that's coming from someone who was a really big fan of the player and was on his side much more often than not. In comment 14355527 arcarsenal said:

RE: RE: Did any of you read what Odell said in the interview? He felt Eli Ten Ton Hammer : 9:40 am : link

Quote: For the 80 billionth time... the point is that you cannot possibly assess with any reasonable certainty that was on Eli based on the (utter lack of) competent blocking. You do realize you need at least some modicum of time to actually A) have routes develop and B) actually have time to throw the ball? Maybe? When the blocking takes the meteoric rise to JUST MEDIOCRE (Or hey maybe even slightly better), THEN I will pass my judgement on whether this QB is specifically done or not. I mean, oh so he is so decrepit he can only throw slants now? Geezus that is just so dumb.





It's been mediocre. The excuse-making is in the insistence that he "can't be evaluated" until he's got 1 or 2 pro bowlers in front of him.



Don't overdramatize it for effect. He wasn't getting David Carr'd last year. He's played behind worse offensive lines. 2013 and 2017 were pathetic.

In comment 14355723 Johnny5 said:It's been mediocre. The excuse-making is in the insistence that he "can't be evaluated" until he's got 1 or 2 pro bowlers in front of him.Don't overdramatize it for effect. He wasn't getting David Carr'd last year. He's played behind worse offensive lines. 2013 and 2017 were pathetic.

The overdramatizing.... Britt in VA : 9:44 am : link is the insistence that he needs multiple pro bowlers in front of him to be successful.



He just needs average.

It can't be denied that once the line stabalized.... Britt in VA : 9:45 am : link after the bye, things improved.



Now you can write that off as playing "backup QB's" or whatever, but the line stabalized and the offense started scoring.

RE: RE: it's actually Coach Red Beaulieu : 9:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 14355534 MookGiants said:





Quote:





frightening that anyone believes Eli can still play at a high level consistently.



How many more years do they need to see before they realize that age has caught up to him just like it does 95% of other QBs. Including his brother.



People act like the Eli is finished guys are taking shots at him. Why is it so wrong to believe a 38 year old is finished being a good player in this league? There have been plenty of guys who have had a better career than Eli that were finished by that age.





It's also frightening that people like you completely write him off when he not only has one of the top 3 worst OL in the league until halfway through last year (and then it became just sub par) but he is also on his second new offensive system in 3 years. the truth is it lies somewhere in between. And we won't know how much in between until we actually take the hyper jump to mediocre + blocking and another year in Shurmur's system. These things matter, believe it or not. The wrong person left the building when Coughlin left. It was probably time for him to go, but so was it time for Jerry Rees and Marc Ross, the two culprits of this shit show. But keep blaming Eli.

The strong contingent of bbi Eli haters are in all likelihood Reese supporter remnants (I dont think there's any Ross supporters) who lives in a fantasy world where our can't find a running game for 10 years roster wasn't complete crap. In comment 14355644 Johnny5 said:The strong contingent of bbi Eli haters are in all likelihood Reese supporter remnants (I dont think there's any Ross supporters) who lives in a fantasy world where our can't find a running game for 10 years roster wasn't complete crap.

RE: He isn't.. Coach Red Beaulieu : 9:50 am : link

Quote: blind nor stupid. He's just one of many posters who can't get over the fact we didn't draft a QB last year:





Quote:





Frankly, I am not sure which one it is with you any more, you are either blind or stupid







the effect on the board? Daily takes about how we are "stuck" with a shitty QB while several teams upgraded the position last year. You know, guys like Buffalo and Arizona who both already have whispers about not being happy with the guys they picked!!



He isn't blind nor stupid - but pretty fucking insufferable.

Don't forget Joe Beningo and his rabid bbi Jets fans and their saviour Darnold, who is so far shaping up to be Andy Dalton-esque, with less toughness faux injuries. In comment 14355750 FatMan in Charlotte said:Don't forget Joe Beningo and his rabid bbi Jets fans and their saviour Darnold, who is so far shaping up to be Andy Dalton-esque, with less toughness faux injuries.

Ironically, I've always found Chris684 : 9:51 am : link the same people who hero-worship Beckham, are the same ones who really don't like Eli.



It's a position that I really could never understand a NYG fan getting to.





Sigh Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:52 am : : 9:52 am : link

ProFootballTalk

‏Verified account @ProFootballTalk



Odell Beckham tweets he "woke up feeling dangerous"

RE: I have always like John Mara as an owner Coach Red Beaulieu : 9:55 am : link

Quote: Still do. I don’t believe for a second he is compromising team success out of loyalty to Eli. His first loyalties have always been first and foremost his New York Giants.



He was proven wrong in his belief the Giants could contend with Eli the past two seasons, but all this speculation that there was a mandate from him regarding Eli, is just that, speculation.



When you don’t like someone no matter what he says you will spin it to fit your narrative, think there is a lot of that going on here.

Yes pure speculation by dummies, but there is a defacto mandate by the fans, Eli is NYs greatest recent sports figure behind Jeter. Let's say this, I as a Yankees fan disliked Jeter, and especially his old selfish ass continuing to play SS, but I knew there was nothing to do about it. Imagine if Jeter was replaced by Geno Smith lol? In comment 14355718 joeinpa said:Yes pure speculation by dummies, but there is a defacto mandate by the fans, Eli is NYs greatest recent sports figure behind Jeter. Let's say this, I as a Yankees fan disliked Jeter, and especially his old selfish ass continuing to play SS, but I knew there was nothing to do about it. Imagine if Jeter was replaced by Geno Smith lol?

RE: RE: Did any of you read what Odell said in the interview? He felt Eli Gettledogman : 10:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 14355691 Jim in Hoboken said:

[quote] wasn’t maximizing his ability, that he was making Eli look good by turning 5 yard slants into 60-yard touchdowns. He also thought the coaches didn’t do a good job countering the cover 2 scheme opponents have been running for years.



Can you argue any of those points? Our former generational WR said Eli wasn’t good enough, but the fans know better than the guy running the routes? Listen, he isn’t here because he couldn’t play nice with Eli.



This!





Is baloney.. I read and watched the interview.. He stated repeatedly the line cant give him time and its frustrating because he wants to go down field more. Both are fair assessments. I understand but Odell is a baby.. He will do really well with Browns until he burns out or implodes. Build the lines WR are not worth the trouble. Even Tyreek Hill. In comment 14355704 joeinpa said:Is baloney.. I read and watched the interview.. He stated repeatedly the line cant give him time and its frustrating because he wants to go down field more. Both are fair assessments. I understand but Odell is a baby.. He will do really well with Browns until he burns out or implodes. Build the lines WR are not worth the trouble. Even Tyreek Hill.

I agree.... Doomster : 10:47 am : link Doesn’t matter

WillVAB : 3/24/2019 10:14 pm : link : reply

This decision will be judged by what Odell does in CLE and what DG gets out of this draft. The Giants will be praised or crucified based on this alone.



We can go back and forth on how good or how bad the deal was, only time will tell.....



As for OBj I am surprised by the number of BBI'ers that are giving more weight to that "interview", than the fact that OBj basically sat himself down for the last 4 games.....he was hurt in the Philly game, the last play.....he played the following week.....there was no indication after that game, that there was a problem, until later in the week....



Re watching highlights of games of the season, Eli left a lot of plays on the field....yes there were times when he "forced" passes to OBj....but also, there quite a few plays where Eli did not look in his direction and he was open, or he just did not throw a good pass to him....



And OBj? He is not without blame either....he made a lot of mistakes this year, especially in that Panther game....



There are a lot of comparisons to LT.....Did the Giants look the other way on many occasion with him? Yes....but LT came to play every game....and his faults were personal, not an open display like OBj was....



I was looking forward to a season of OBj and SB, with a revamped OL......I thought this combination was going to be spectacular if they could avoid the injury bug.....now we will never know.....



But what we do know is, that DG was blowing smoke up our asses, when he said he would never trade OBj, UNLESS HE GOT AN OFFER HE COULDN'T REFUSE! That trade was not one of those offers.....

RE: Sigh ZogZerg : 10:51 am : link

Quote:

ProFootballTalk

‏Verified account @ProFootballTalk



Odell Beckham tweets he "woke up feeling dangerous"



That didn't last long.

LOL In comment 14355836 Eric from BBI said:That didn't last long.LOL

RE: Sigh GiantsRage2007 : 11:09 am : link

Quote:

ProFootballTalk

‏Verified account @ProFootballTalk



Odell Beckham tweets he "woke up feeling dangerous"



Looks like he was posting all weekend.... so much for his self imposed 'going dark' on social media...



Sorry, not sorry... not gonna miss all the 'look at me' shit In comment 14355836 Eric from BBI said:Looks like he was posting all weekend.... so much for his self imposed 'going dark' on social media...Sorry, not sorry... not gonna miss all the 'look at me' shit

RE: RE: Enough with the Bill L : 11:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 14355558 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





If it was so "harmless", then why did the team fine him and make him apologize to the team? He did the interview without telling anyone in the organization that he was doing it. It was all about him and that is how it will always be with him.







Do the Giants have a policy where every interview has to be run by the team and approved?



If they don't then they are incompetent as a business org. Every business and every team*should* have such a policy. In comment 14355719 twostepgiants said:If they don't then they are incompetent as a business org. Every business and every team*should* have such a policy.

RE: Did any of you read what Odell said in the interview? He felt Eli Bill L : 11:35 am : link

Quote: wasn’t maximizing his ability, that he was making Eli look good by turning 5 yard slants into 60-yard touchdowns. He also thought the coaches didn’t do a good job countering the cover 2 scheme opponents have been running for years.



Can you argue any of those points? Our former generational WR said Eli wasn’t good enough, but the fans know better than the guy running the routes? Listen, he isn’t here because he couldn’t play nice with Eli.



At the end of the day, I am not upset over Eli, he WAS a distraction, just thwt we didn’t get enough for him. AND, I don’t begrudge Mara being sentimental and wanting to give Eli a ride into the sunset. BUT, don’t chide us for not believing in the team and how it’s being run. Does he know the records the last 2 years? Has he been in a coma since 2012? You can’t be a boss and try to be a nice guy, not hold anyone responsible and not own up to your mistakes. Same as the fans. It’s okay you want to toe the company line, but ultimately you/we are the ones rooting for a lousy team year after year.



I think one counterargument is that by every account I've read, he really really liked Jerry Reese and he really really liked Tom Coughlin. But one of them he fired within t the season, which has got to be about the most humiliating thing you could do to a person. And, in the years he fired both, he gave locker room talks and press conferences where he was visually pissed about the records.



So, I would gather he really does, despite your disbelief, know the team's records over, not only the last 2 seasons, but every single one since he's been alive. He's lived and had experience with tough breakups, and has always come out of them as a business man, doing what businessmen do. In comment 14355691 Jim in Hoboken said:I think one counterargument is that by every account I've read, he really really liked Jerry Reese and he really really liked Tom Coughlin. But one of them he fired within t the season, which has got to be about the most humiliating thing you could do to a person. And, in the years he fired both, he gave locker room talks and press conferences where he was visually pissed about the records.So, I would gather he really does, despite your disbelief, know the team's records over, not only the last 2 seasons, but every single one since he's been alive. He's lived and had experience with tough breakups, and has always come out of them as a business man, doing what businessmen do.

I really wonder how often Dnew15 : 11:46 am : link an order comes directly from Giants ownership?



I mean a straight up "DG - I done dealing with the Odell stuff - deal him." or "Eli is the cornerstone of this franchise - don't sit him ever head coach." or "go sign a WR to replace OBJ."









RE: RE: RE: Did any of you read what Odell said in the interview? He felt Eli Johnny5 : 11:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 14355723 Johnny5 said:





Quote:





For the 80 billionth time... the point is that you cannot possibly assess with any reasonable certainty that was on Eli based on the (utter lack of) competent blocking. You do realize you need at least some modicum of time to actually A) have routes develop and B) actually have time to throw the ball? Maybe? When the blocking takes the meteoric rise to JUST MEDIOCRE (Or hey maybe even slightly better), THEN I will pass my judgement on whether this QB is specifically done or not. I mean, oh so he is so decrepit he can only throw slants now? Geezus that is just so dumb.









It's been mediocre. The excuse-making is in the insistence that he "can't be evaluated" until he's got 1 or 2 pro bowlers in front of him.



Don't overdramatize it for effect. He wasn't getting David Carr'd last year. He's played behind worse offensive lines. 2013 and 2017 were pathetic.

It has been mediocre? When? In 2011? Last year before the bye Eli was sacked 30 plus times... AND the average first contact from defenses on our RBs was .17 yards on average. (That's 6 INCHES on first contact). Explain to me on what planet that qualifies as "mediocre". In comment 14355820 Ten Ton Hammer said:It has been mediocre? When? In 2011? Last year before the bye Eli was sacked 30 plus times... AND the average first contact from defenses on our RBs was .17 yards on average. (That's 6 INCHES on first contact). Explain to me on what planet that qualifies as "mediocre".

hmmm fanofthejets : 11:54 am : link Giants really aren't on the same page it seems. I'm sure he was perhaps onboard when it happened but I sense he's probably have regrets about the Beckham trade

With the benefit of a couple of weeks hindsight Matt in SGS : 11:58 am : link I think we all agree on one point. We can't judge the trade until after the draft. Let's see what that first and 3rd round pick produce. I happen to believe that Peppers will actually end up being better than Collins, particularly from a cost perspective it's not close.



But I think the Giants pulled the trigger on an Odell trade at the right time. Gettleman made a comment that I thought was a good one in his media tour last week. He said the price for putting a franchise tag on a player is 2 #1 picks and the last one to actually get it done was Sean Gilbert. Where (amazingly) the Redskins benefitted from someone else's stupid decision when the Panthers signed him and gave up 2 first rounders.



So realistically, when talking about acquiring a veteran player in a trade. The realistic asking price is a first rounder, a 2/3rd, and a player. That's a strong package to get back. I think the Giants did try to pry the 2nd overall from the Niners, but they wouldn't budge. So getting back a 1st, a 3rd (I wish they'd have gotten the better 3rd, but whatever) and Peppers (a young safety who was a first round talent) is actually a good package in reality. And I'm of the opinion the Giants will stay at 6 and draft and will use the #17 as a pivot spot to move up as another player slips past 10 and will package their other later picks to move up and grab someone.



However, all of this is predicated on the following assumption. This wasn't going to end well with Odell. Period. I think Antonio Brown opened the Giants eyes. Look at the contract that is being discussed now with Julio Jones at age 30. Odell is a volatile asset. But one which the past couple of years we've seen him go down with an ankle injury followed by a broken leg, and then the quad injury. He's a speed/shifty receiver who turns 27 this year. Considering the price tag he has now (the Giants did the negotiating for a club with the new deal) the right time to trade him was now. I was hoping to squeeze one more year out of him. But there is the litany of what ifs



- What if he gets hurt again?

- What if he looks at Brown and Jones contract and starts yelling he wants more?

- What if his last 4 game shut down was a further sign of things to come?

- What if he no longer can bring back a 1st, 3rd and starter?





I think Mara is playing nice. I don't think it was that tough of a decision to trade him when you take a step back. This team will be built around Saquon and I'd be willing to bet anyone on here a hamburger that they will draft a QB so their transition plan is in place for 2020 with Eli acting as mentor in 2019.



Jt mentioned the Giants didn't want Odell around a young QB for a variety of reasons. I think all signs point to getting a QB now and by 2020 you have your new Giants offense build around new QB and Saquon and Engram with some veteran leadership in Tate and whomever else they get with their $100M+ in cap room.



The Giants got the most out of Odell's value before it dropped and be in position to help speed up the rebuild.

RE: RE: He isn't.. fanofthejets : 12:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14355750 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





blind nor stupid. He's just one of many posters who can't get over the fact we didn't draft a QB last year:





Quote:





Frankly, I am not sure which one it is with you any more, you are either blind or stupid







the effect on the board? Daily takes about how we are "stuck" with a shitty QB while several teams upgraded the position last year. You know, guys like Buffalo and Arizona who both already have whispers about not being happy with the guys they picked!!



He isn't blind nor stupid - but pretty fucking insufferable.





Don't forget Joe Beningo and his rabid bbi Jets fans and their saviour Darnold, who is so far shaping up to be Andy Dalton-esque, with less toughness faux injuries.



Your fervent hatred of Darnold belies your absolute terror that he will be an All-Pro QB. You know this. It's going to be a fun ride. In comment 14355832 Coach Red Beaulieu said:Your fervent hatred of Darnold belies your absolute terror that he will be an All-Pro QB. You know this. It's going to be a fun ride.

RE: RE: . RobCarpenter : 12:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14355503 Anakim said:





Quote:





NFL Update

‏@MySportsUpdate



Speaking to reporters at the owner meetings, #Giants owner John Mara says one of his grandchildren has not spoken to him since he approved the Odell Beckham Jr trade.



Does the grandson have power of attorney yet?



Is it the grandson who was crying uncontrollably? Over OBJ??? And I thought overreaction about the Giants was bad on BBI. In comment 14355549 ajr2456 said:Is it the grandson who was crying uncontrollably? Over OBJ??? And I thought overreaction about the Giants was bad on BBI.

RE: RE: RE: . GiantsRage2007 : 12:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14355549 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 14355503 Anakim said:





Quote:





NFL Update

‏@MySportsUpdate



Speaking to reporters at the owner meetings, #Giants owner John Mara says one of his grandchildren has not spoken to him since he approved the Odell Beckham Jr trade.



Does the grandson have power of attorney yet?







Is it the grandson who was crying uncontrollably? Over OBJ??? And I thought overreaction about the Giants was bad on BBI.



Well.. they are 7, so... In comment 14356082 RobCarpenter said:Well.. they are 7, so...

Great post ! Gives a bit more perspective on OBJ Bluesbreaker : 12:53 pm : link There is no doubting his talent and I don't think that

any of us on this board or in the NFL saw OBJ coming he

took the league by storm culminating with the most ridiculous

catch on MNF vs the Cowboys .

Now he has had some bad luck with injuries both times very questionable shots with the Browns and the Eagles add

in the slow start to his rookie year with a hamstring .

The antics on the field the BS with Norman most of which I had no problem with . The thing that bothers me is some of the company he keeps the dumb trip to hang with Bieber and

people like Lil Wayne Iggy WTF ever is her name then the hotel room scene are red flags to me . I hope he succeeds

and has a great career but you get the sense at times that

something very negative could happen when you run with the wrong crowd and honestly I do't want him anywhere near

Barkley . I never saw the interview but I agree with the assessment it was in bad taste after a monster payday !

RE: No matter how you slice it... Thegratefulhead : 1:10 pm : link

Quote: We gave up one of the most valuable non-QB players in the entire league for an unknown #17 overall rookie pick and an average starting safety. The off-the-field and the locker room stuff had a lot to do with it, and by that I really mean the "locker room stuff" AS MARA PERCEIVED IT. I really believe the players loved Odell and admired his work ethic and desire to win, but Mara saw him as insubordinate, crass, and self-entitled due to his old-school mentality about how professional football players are "supposed" to act. This is horse shit. It is an old school mentality. If you make someone the highest paid receiver in the history of the NFL and a couple months later he goes on ESPN and says the things he said he doesn't want to be here anymore and you get him the fuck out. You don't send them to the place that he wants to be like LA you send them to fucking Cleveland or Buffalo. He is a piece of shit for doing that interview and saying the things he said. Goodbye glad he's gone. In comment 14355674 Leg of Theismann said:This is horse shit. It is an old school mentality. If you make someone the highest paid receiver in the history of the NFL and a couple months later he goes on ESPN and says the things he said he doesn't want to be here anymore and you get him the fuck out. You don't send them to the place that he wants to be like LA you send them to fucking Cleveland or Buffalo. He is a piece of shit for doing that interview and saying the things he said. Goodbye glad he's gone.

RE: RE: No matter how you slice it... Britt in VA : 1:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14355674 Leg of Theismann said:





Quote:





We gave up one of the most valuable non-QB players in the entire league for an unknown #17 overall rookie pick and an average starting safety. The off-the-field and the locker room stuff had a lot to do with it, and by that I really mean the "locker room stuff" AS MARA PERCEIVED IT. I really believe the players loved Odell and admired his work ethic and desire to win, but Mara saw him as insubordinate, crass, and self-entitled due to his old-school mentality about how professional football players are "supposed" to act.



This is horse shit. It is an old school mentality. If you make someone the highest paid receiver in the history of the NFL and a couple months later he goes on ESPN and says the things he said he doesn't want to be here anymore and you get him the fuck out. You don't send them to the place that he wants to be like LA you send them to fucking Cleveland or Buffalo. He is a piece of shit for doing that interview and saying the things he said. Goodbye glad he's gone.



I'm starting to like the way you're thinking, lately. In comment 14356177 Thegratefulhead said:I'm starting to like the way you're thinking, lately.

Matt in SGS fkap : 1:13 pm : link Great post.

It's more or less what I thought about 10 minutes after reading about the trade. First a WTF? then a calm down and look at it rationally. It helped that I didn't think that mega haul so many were dreaming of was realistic. I figured the Giants just wouldn't trade OBJ if the dream haul wasn't there. To me, it was more the shock that they actually traded him.



But, overall, I think it was a good, realistic haul at a decent time. there's no guarantee the haul would be better next year.

honestly, i don't think the Giants decision to part with OBJ was tough Gross Blau Oberst : 1:25 pm : link The tough part was getting the compensation the Giants were comfortable with.



The tougher part was the public relations end of the decision and containing the fallout.





Its not like he didn't miss 29 of 80 games Chip : 2:00 pm : link and the last 4 were questionable on whether he was hurt enough not to play. He was an awesome player but there is another side to this.

RE: RE: No matter how you slice it... Ten Ton Hammer : 2:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14355674 Leg of Theismann said:





Quote:





We gave up one of the most valuable non-QB players in the entire league for an unknown #17 overall rookie pick and an average starting safety. The off-the-field and the locker room stuff had a lot to do with it, and by that I really mean the "locker room stuff" AS MARA PERCEIVED IT. I really believe the players loved Odell and admired his work ethic and desire to win, but Mara saw him as insubordinate, crass, and self-entitled due to his old-school mentality about how professional football players are "supposed" to act.



This is horse shit. It is an old school mentality. If you make someone the highest paid receiver in the history of the NFL and a couple months later he goes on ESPN and says the things he said he doesn't want to be here anymore and you get him the fuck out. You don't send them to the place that he wants to be like LA you send them to fucking Cleveland or Buffalo. He is a piece of shit for doing that interview and saying the things he said. Goodbye glad he's gone.



The idea that they sent him somewhere out of punishment is a joke.



Punishment would be more wasted years here. He's going to a team that's won more games recently and a roster that can actually use his skills, and he'll probably be in the playoffs while we pretend the 2019 Giants actually matters. In comment 14356177 Thegratefulhead said:The idea that they sent him somewhere out of punishment is a joke.Punishment would be more wasted years here. He's going to a team that's won more games recently and a roster that can actually use his skills, and he'll probably be in the playoffs while we pretend the 2019 Giants actually matters.

RE: With the benefit of a couple of weeks hindsight HomerJones45 : 2:17 pm : link

Quote: I think we all agree on one point. We can't judge the trade until after the draft. Let's see what that first and 3rd round pick produce. I happen to believe that Peppers will actually end up being better than Collins, particularly from a cost perspective it's not close.



But I think the Giants pulled the trigger on an Odell trade at the right time. Gettleman made a comment that I thought was a good one in his media tour last week. He said the price for putting a franchise tag on a player is 2 #1 picks and the last one to actually get it done was Sean Gilbert. Where (amazingly) the Redskins benefitted from someone else's stupid decision when the Panthers signed him and gave up 2 first rounders.



So realistically, when talking about acquiring a veteran player in a trade. The realistic asking price is a first rounder, a 2/3rd, and a player. That's a strong package to get back. I think the Giants did try to pry the 2nd overall from the Niners, but they wouldn't budge. So getting back a 1st, a 3rd (I wish they'd have gotten the better 3rd, but whatever) and Peppers (a young safety who was a first round talent) is actually a good package in reality. And I'm of the opinion the Giants will stay at 6 and draft and will use the #17 as a pivot spot to move up as another player slips past 10 and will package their other later picks to move up and grab someone.



However, all of this is predicated on the following assumption. This wasn't going to end well with Odell. Period. I think Antonio Brown opened the Giants eyes. Look at the contract that is being discussed now with Julio Jones at age 30. Odell is a volatile asset. But one which the past couple of years we've seen him go down with an ankle injury followed by a broken leg, and then the quad injury. He's a speed/shifty receiver who turns 27 this year. Considering the price tag he has now (the Giants did the negotiating for a club with the new deal) the right time to trade him was now. I was hoping to squeeze one more year out of him. But there is the litany of what ifs



- What if he gets hurt again?

- What if he looks at Brown and Jones contract and starts yelling he wants more?

- What if his last 4 game shut down was a further sign of things to come?

- What if he no longer can bring back a 1st, 3rd and starter?





I think Mara is playing nice. I don't think it was that tough of a decision to trade him when you take a step back. This team will be built around Saquon and I'd be willing to bet anyone on here a hamburger that they will draft a QB so their transition plan is in place for 2020 with Eli acting as mentor in 2019.



Jt mentioned the Giants didn't want Odell around a young QB for a variety of reasons. I think all signs point to getting a QB now and by 2020 you have your new Giants offense build around new QB and Saquon and Engram with some veteran leadership in Tate and whomever else they get with their $100M+ in cap room.



The Giants got the most out of Odell's value before it dropped and be in position to help speed up the rebuild. Remember all this happy talk when Eli goes back to pass on 3rd and 10 and has as his choices Shepard, Sheppard, Fowler and Coleman. You can have the 7 Blocks of Granite on the line and they won't be able to block long enough for that crew to get open.



Beckham is 27 and was under contract. If "doesn't end well" means we don't re-sign him when his contract runs out at age 31 or 32, how is that not ending well.



Jawn can sugar coat this however he wishes. Nice man, no doubt a good lawyer, but a lousy, awful, terrible GM. In comment 14356051 Matt in SGS said:Remember all this happy talk when Eli goes back to pass on 3rd and 10 and has as his choices Shepard, Sheppard, Fowler and Coleman. You can have the 7 Blocks of Granite on the line and they won't be able to block long enough for that crew to get open.Beckham is 27 and was under contract. If "doesn't end well" means we don't re-sign him when his contract runs out at age 31 or 32, how is that not ending well.Jawn can sugar coat this however he wishes. Nice man, no doubt a good lawyer, but a lousy, awful, terrible GM.

I would have been fine trading him to the Eagles Go Terps : 2:17 pm : link



Basically the equivalent of this:

This debate will go on for 10 years... EricJ : 2:33 pm : link When OBJ has a big day, then the people who wanted to keep him will be screaming about DG



When OBJ brings a toy fire hydrant to pee on in the end zone, then the anti OBJ people will come out.

RE: This debate will go on for 10 years... Johnny5 : 2:36 pm : link

Quote: When OBJ has a big day, then the people who wanted to keep him will be screaming about DG



When OBJ brings a toy fire hydrant to pee on in the end zone, then the anti OBJ people will come out.

Well, Of course. In comment 14356279 EricJ said:Well, Of course.

Odell’s injuries were growing concerning UberAlias : 2:40 pm : link I didn’t think he had quite the same explosion last year. I think it was smart to move him when they did. Can use the picks on O or D line, which is better allocation of resources, and if it helps them land their future QB, even better. How many more years will Odell play at elite level? A half a step slower and he’s just good, but not special. Odds are he won’t be the same player when next QB is ready to make a run.

This says it all Stan in LA : 3:09 pm : link Quote: “Of course we want to keep our best players. Listen, I had many conversations with him. He had the stupid penalty in Philadelphia where he lifted his leg in the end zone [in a faux dog-urination scene] and I brought him into my office and I showed him the front page of the New York Post and said, ‘Is this what you want? Is this what you want your legacy to be?’ He looked at me and he said, ‘Well you know, I just don’t understand the celebration rules.’ I said, ‘Well you know you can’t do that!’



What a dumbass. What a dumbass.

RE: RE: With the benefit of a couple of weeks hindsight Matt in SGS : 3:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14356051 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





I think we all agree on one point. We can't judge the trade until after the draft. Let's see what that first and 3rd round pick produce. I happen to believe that Peppers will actually end up being better than Collins, particularly from a cost perspective it's not close.



But I think the Giants pulled the trigger on an Odell trade at the right time. Gettleman made a comment that I thought was a good one in his media tour last week. He said the price for putting a franchise tag on a player is 2 #1 picks and the last one to actually get it done was Sean Gilbert. Where (amazingly) the Redskins benefitted from someone else's stupid decision when the Panthers signed him and gave up 2 first rounders.



So realistically, when talking about acquiring a veteran player in a trade. The realistic asking price is a first rounder, a 2/3rd, and a player. That's a strong package to get back. I think the Giants did try to pry the 2nd overall from the Niners, but they wouldn't budge. So getting back a 1st, a 3rd (I wish they'd have gotten the better 3rd, but whatever) and Peppers (a young safety who was a first round talent) is actually a good package in reality. And I'm of the opinion the Giants will stay at 6 and draft and will use the #17 as a pivot spot to move up as another player slips past 10 and will package their other later picks to move up and grab someone.



However, all of this is predicated on the following assumption. This wasn't going to end well with Odell. Period. I think Antonio Brown opened the Giants eyes. Look at the contract that is being discussed now with Julio Jones at age 30. Odell is a volatile asset. But one which the past couple of years we've seen him go down with an ankle injury followed by a broken leg, and then the quad injury. He's a speed/shifty receiver who turns 27 this year. Considering the price tag he has now (the Giants did the negotiating for a club with the new deal) the right time to trade him was now. I was hoping to squeeze one more year out of him. But there is the litany of what ifs



- What if he gets hurt again?

- What if he looks at Brown and Jones contract and starts yelling he wants more?

- What if his last 4 game shut down was a further sign of things to come?

- What if he no longer can bring back a 1st, 3rd and starter?





I think Mara is playing nice. I don't think it was that tough of a decision to trade him when you take a step back. This team will be built around Saquon and I'd be willing to bet anyone on here a hamburger that they will draft a QB so their transition plan is in place for 2020 with Eli acting as mentor in 2019.



Jt mentioned the Giants didn't want Odell around a young QB for a variety of reasons. I think all signs point to getting a QB now and by 2020 you have your new Giants offense build around new QB and Saquon and Engram with some veteran leadership in Tate and whomever else they get with their $100M+ in cap room.



The Giants got the most out of Odell's value before it dropped and be in position to help speed up the rebuild.



Remember all this happy talk when Eli goes back to pass on 3rd and 10 and has as his choices Shepard, Sheppard, Fowler and Coleman. You can have the 7 Blocks of Granite on the line and they won't be able to block long enough for that crew to get open.



Beckham is 27 and was under contract. If "doesn't end well" means we don't re-sign him when his contract runs out at age 31 or 32, how is that not ending well.



Jawn can sugar coat this however he wishes. Nice man, no doubt a good lawyer, but a lousy, awful, terrible GM.



I define wasn't going to end well as in, I'd expect him to start complaining about a new contract by the end of this year, if not in a random Josina Anderson tweet around mid season. Particularly if there is a new QB in town in 2020, and an offense that will more focus on Barkley, he's not going to tie his incentives to that offense. I think from a business standpoint, it was not going to work out and he'd have forced the Giants to trade him, like Antonio Brown did. And odds are the return wouldn't be a 1st, 3rd, and player. In comment 14356256 HomerJones45 said:I define wasn't going to end well as in, I'd expect him to start complaining about a new contract by the end of this year, if not in a random Josina Anderson tweet around mid season. Particularly if there is a new QB in town in 2020, and an offense that will more focus on Barkley, he's not going to tie his incentives to that offense. I think from a business standpoint, it was not going to work out and he'd have forced the Giants to trade him, like Antonio Brown did. And odds are the return wouldn't be a 1st, 3rd, and player.

Why is John Mara chirping now... M.S. : 3:25 pm : link ...about the OBJ trade?



Wasn't the time for talking the day of (or the day after) the trade?



I don't get it. And I'm not sure I want to get it.

RE: Ironically, I've always found trueblueinpw : 4:13 pm : link

Quote: the same people who hero-worship Beckham, are the same ones who really don't like Eli.



It's a position that I really could never understand a NYG fan getting to.





Word. I’ll add, I’m still waiting for the list owners better than Mara Tisch. People that kill Eli and Mara Tisch think what? Brady and the whore monger Kraft are something to behold? I’m 50 and it’s been a pretty good fucking run as a Giants fan. So of the malcontents here should switch over to the Jets and see how they like that. In comment 14355834 Chris684 said:Word. I’ll add, I’m still waiting for the list owners better than Mara Tisch. People that kill Eli and Mara Tisch think what? Brady and the whore monger Kraft are something to behold? I’m 50 and it’s been a pretty good fucking run as a Giants fan. So of the malcontents here should switch over to the Jets and see how they like that.