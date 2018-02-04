What's your level of confidence in the coaching staff? Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:21 am : 10:21 am Positives? Negatives?

as he is the HC and the proverbial buck stops with him. But Bettcher has been horrible. Fans have been giddy thinking that we were returning to a 3-4 and it rekindled memories of their boyhood. But for his reputation of bringing the blitz, he isn't living up to his billing. Granted to some degree the level of talent is at fault, but a DC worth his chops won't need Khalil Mack lining up for him to demonstrate his "brilliance". Our defense has been trash before he arrived and it still remains.



Coaches play to the roster. Very few coaches are going to call blitzes when they don't have confidence it's going to either get to the QB, or fail because of trash coverage. It's got very little to do with brilliance. There's one coach in the NFL that just walks in the door and makes players better than their talent level with his mind, and he's in New England.

I like the coaching staff arniefez : 11:12 am : link I hope they have a strong 2019. But there were a lot of times on gameday they seemed overmatched. We'll see.

I've not been blown away by Shurmur UberAlias : 11:12 am : link But I will say it was good to see the team kept it together and was fighting down the stretch, even after they were eliminated from playoffs. It will be interesting to see if things improve as they adjust the roster to their preference.



James Bettcher, I actually have a good impression of, despite the poor performance of the D. They just lack talent on that side.



Hunter was a big question to me from the start. Yes, the line performed better down the stretch, but I can't imagine this isn't an area they can't improve.

Hal Hunter is probably the least accomplished OL coach they've had in the building in years. Flaherty and Solari were both coaches with resumes and results.



And as soon as he left the Giants, Solari again did good work with Seattle's improved line.





Very low Shurmur was possibly the worst gameday coach in the league last year, and that's saying something. I also was discouraged by his frequent referencing of the 3-13 record in 2017, and the way he used Lauletta as the butt of a joke after the Washington game.



His career record is 15-34.

shurmur game japanhead : 11:23 am : link management and timeout usage: questionable to poor.



shurmur taking half the season to seemingly get the offense to a respectable playing level: questionable.



shurmur convincing gettleman that he can work with OBJ and not to trade him, only to have OBJ traded 7 months after signing a 95 million dollar contract because of his sustained prima donna issues and seeming willingness to sit out a fourth of the season with a leg bruise: unfortunate.



clear upgrade over mcadoo, though, or so i'd argue. hopefully he gets better with the timeout/game management stuff. can probably attribute 1-2 losses last season directly to his ineptitude in this area.

His career record can be misleading context matters. Belichick's career record before New England wasn't exactly awe inspiring to say the least.



With that said it’s a big year for shurmur. I think the offense is more talented than many seem to think. I want consistency this season and I expect it. I think shurmur is a good offensive mind and a sort of stabilizing influence here. Not sure he’s the guy to lead the giants to a run of excellence but baby steps....baby steps.

I also was discouraged by his frequent referencing of the 3-13 record in 2017



That annoyed me too. He was in total cover-your-ass mode at several points last year with his comments, and it's an ugly look.



That annoyed me too. He was in total cover-your-ass mode at several points last year with his comments, and it's an ugly look.

I get why, because of all the losing in his record, but part of me thinks it's in his head already.

low Greg from LI : 11:25 am : link They have an awful lot to prove. I was okay with hiring Shurmur and I didn't hold Cleveland against him, but he was quite uninspiring last year.

#4. We don't talk about last year. We don't talk about next week. We talk about today, and we talk about the next game. That's all we can really control. The rest of it will take care of itself.



Shurmur and Gettleman both don't seem to agree with him.

Since we're bringing up Belichick, here's a quote of his:
Shurmur and Gettleman both don't seem to agree with him.

Quote: they've had in the building in years. Flaherty and Solari were both coaches with resumes and results.



And as soon as he left the Giants, Solari again did good work with Seattle's improved line.





It was such a scrap heap hire for such a critical position.



It was such a scrap heap hire for such a critical position.

moderate Pascal4554 : 11:43 am : link I think Shurmur did a good job of starting to straighten out the culture of the team. I think he handles the players and the media well. He is certainly an upgrade over McAdoo. He did make some head scratching decisions with game management. I think our coaching staff is better than most of BBI thinks and is an upgrade over the prior regime. Bettcher gets a pass for year one with the scheme change, but this is a big year for him and the coaching staff.

incomplete fkap : 11:43 am : link When you inherit a shit team, and change from 4-3 to 3-4, you can't expect to have the personnel in place after a year.



not brimming with confidence, but allowances have to be made.



I'd prefer a real OC, not Shurmur running the show while we look at the org chart to remind us who the OC is.

It's low. Klaatu : 11:45 am : link But I'll give him one more year before I start picketing at the stadium.

Hopeful and Encouraged SgtDog : 11:50 am : link They inherited a last place team that was critically broken in the sense of camaraderie and team. From my limited view as a fan it appears they have focused on building camaraderie and team and produced positive results though they again ended the season a last place team. Last years draft has the potential to be one of our best in a while. They have positioned themselves to make some noise in this draft. So I cautiously remain hopeful and encouraged. BUT as a Giant fan from the 60's and 70's I relate to Charlie Brown once again being convinced by Lucy to kick the football. The bitch is going to move it again isn't she?!

Favorable TMS : 11:57 am : link Tough job with such a large turnover of players and coaches alike in one year, Good draft and average FA period to fill a lot of holes because of the purge that had to be done. Good secod half comeback last season. We have added youth and some may prove to be excellent contributors down the line, The future looks brighter than in 5/6 years.

I want him gone Optimus-NY : 12:03 pm : link He's a milquetoast hire and he effed up that punt return with Odell as well as the Philly game in Philly when SB was running wild by not running him more in the second half.

Quote: context matters. Belichick’s career record before New England wasn’t exactly awe inspiring to say the least.



With that said it’s a big year for shurmur. I think the offense is more talented than many seem to think. I want consistency this season and I expect it. I think shurmur is a good offensive mind and a sort of stabilizing influence here. Not sure he’s the guy to lead the giants to a run of excellence but baby steps....baby steps.



Offense with Barkley, Engram and Shephard as the focal points and just a passable OL looked pretty darn good the last few games of the season.



Add to that a better OL and Tate....The O should be more than fine.



Offense with Barkley, Engram and Shephard as the focal points and just a passable OL looked pretty darn good the last few games of the season.

Add to that a better OL and Tate....The O should be more than fine.

Defense with more appropriately fitting pieces should be the focal point for improvement in the draft.

not impressed GiantsFan84 : 12:15 pm : link at all. i don't think we have the right people in charge

Juries out for me until I see what he can do developing the Giants... GFAN52 : 12:19 pm : link next franchise QB to replace Eli. He's supposed to be the "QB Whisperer" after all.

Top to bottom JonC : 12:26 pm : link there's still too many half measures for my liking, including DG and PS. He's a respectable OC, but I'm concerned that's his ceiling.

there's still too many half measures for my liking, including DG and PS. He's a respectable OC, but I'm concerned that's his ceiling.



Guess we'll find out soon enough

I think Shurmur is going to be a guy that garners the respect of his Zeke's Alibi : 12:31 pm : link players, has them prepared to play, and will put his players in the best positions to succeed offensively. However, the in game management is a glaring weakness and was when he was in Cleveland. Since your average fan doesn't really know what the coach does other than the in game decisions I can see why there is pitchfork crowd here for him.

I feel good about the coaching staff after PS mfsd : 12:35 pm : link Hunter made chicken salad out of chicken shit with the OL in the second half of the season...the WRs seemed to really take to Tolbert, and we got better than expected effort/production from our JAG WRs after OBJ/Shep, and our new special teams coach got them to play well in coverage and kicking games.



Plus Bettcher seems well regarded, jury’s still out but he was running a defense with only about 6-7 guys who should be NFL starters



As others said, Shurmur made some bonehead decisions in game...incomplete so far, but I’m holding out hope after the offense got rolling late in the season

I don't have a confident feeling in Schurmur Reb8thVA : 12:39 pm : link Some of his decisions last year didn't inspire confidence.



Nonetheless, I'm keeping an open mind.

I'm not really a fan of Shurmur Matt in SGS : 12:42 pm : link he was hidden for the most part because the roster sucked and you really couldn't question him too much. But the game in Philly, when the Giants were the better team and they blew it was a huge red flag to me and how he was as a coach. And he's not like he's a rookie out there, there is only so much growth we can expect from him.



That said, NFL teams tend to always look at the previous coach and want to get a different type after they leave. In the past it was always the disciplinarian vs. the players coach. Fassel to Coughlin a textbook example.



In the case of Shurmur, the Giants watched McAdoo throw up all over himself and lose the locker room at a rate that made Ray Handley look like Knute Rockne. So they wanted to get a guy who they knew would be solid, wouldn't cause problems and get some authority back from the head coach.



Do I see Shurmur as a Super Bowl winning coach one day? No, I don't. But what do I know, I thought Doug Pedersen was a joke after his first year in Philly with several dubious calls, including costing the Eagles the game at MetLife in 2016.

players, has them prepared to play, and will put his players in the best positions to succeed offensively. However, the in game management is a glaring weakness and was when he was in Cleveland. Since your average fan doesn't really know what the coach does other than the in game decisions I can see why there is pitchfork crowd here for him.



He might need a quality control coach

I think Shurmur is overmatched in game day Oscar : 12:45 pm : link Some guys are just better as coordinators. He doesn’t seem like someone who can handle running the full team and thinking about macro strategy. Head Coach is as important as QB and way more important than any other position in football and I don’t think the Giants have a good one.



Look at Belichick. I am positive he could make the playoffs with a team constructed entirely of training camp castoffs from the rest of the league.

Solid Joey in VA : 12:51 pm : link Actually. Hal Hunter gets lambasted here but look at the garbage he had to work with last year and then we cut Flowers and Omameh, lose Halapio then Greco slides in at OC, then he moves to RG so Pulley moves to OC and then we grab Jamon Brown off the street and the offense was improving in the second half of the year. Two opening day starters remained at the end of the year and we played 3 different Centers and 3 different RGs and two RTs. To get those guys ready off the street and into the playbook and actually win a few games and score a bunch at the end is a testament to good coaching.



I like Shurmur, he did make some bone headed decisions but he's a smart guy and he has the right temperament and attitude to make it here. Shula and Bettcher both have good track records, and I expect both units to make big strides in year 2 of brand new systems. Overall the jury is out but i have faith in them as a whole.

Shurmur was possibly the worst gameday coach in the league last year, and that's saying something. I also was discouraged by his frequent referencing of the 3-13 record in 2017, and the way he used Lauletta as the butt of a joke after the Washington game.

His career record is 15-34.



His career record is 15-34.



Yeah, two years with the worst team in football and the third with the second worst team in football doesn't get you a great record.

His game management was no worse than Coughlin's...no it was better, much better.



Yeah, two years with the worst team in football and the third with the second worst team in football doesn't get you a great record.

His game management was no worse than Coughlin's...no it was better, much better.

He was not as good as I thought he would be, but not as bad as some would have you believe. I'd call him mediocre.

It was better than Coughlin's last year Ten Ton Hammer : 1:07 pm : link but that last year by Coughlin was abysmal. It's not a high water mark to overcome.



Shurmur isn't anywhere near Coughlin when he was at his best on game days. Aside from games where TC had to reign in Gilbride and didn't, there weren't very many gameday concerns and he was excellent on challenges.

Quote: Actually. Hal Hunter gets lambasted here but look at the garbage he had to work with last year and then we cut Flowers and Omameh, lose Halapio then Greco slides in at OC, then he moves to RG so Pulley moves to OC and then we grab Jamon Brown off the street and the offense was improving in the second half of the year. Two opening day starters remained at the end of the year and we played 3 different Centers and 3 different RGs and two RTs. To get those guys ready off the street and into the playbook and actually win a few games and score a bunch at the end is a testament to good coaching.



I like Shurmur, he did make some bone headed decisions but he's a smart guy and he has the right temperament and attitude to make it here. Shula and Bettcher both have good track records, and I expect both units to make big strides in year 2 of brand new systems. Overall the jury is out but i have faith in them as a whole.



+1, solid take.

Quote: but that last year by Coughlin was abysmal. It's not a high water mark to overcome.



Shurmur isn't anywhere near Coughlin when he was at his best on game days. Aside from games where TC had to reign in Gilbride and didn't, there weren't very many gameday concerns and he was excellent on challenges.



Not saying PS is anywhere near as good of a football coach as TC - but TC could be a god awful game day manager on occasion and his clock management was scary bad most of the time.

a 5 out of 10 giantsFC : 1:21 pm : link nobody here has had any success as a HC. they are steady and have a plan (whatever that may be), but they have yet to win at all.



Until that changes. It remains pedestrian

Shumer is statically likely and has not shown differently Coach Red Beaulieu : 1:26 pm : link To be in thr median and less coaches category, like Handley, Reeves, Fassel, and Mcadoo. Unlikely to be in the great HoF caliber coaches like Parcells and Coughlin.



Why did we get rid of Coughlin again for Reese???? He would have been balling along with Eli in the GB playoff game.

Not good right now mdc1 : 1:28 pm : link look at the record. You are what your record indicates. Not getting the job done. Now that they are cleaning house, only winning is expected and you cannot blame Reese any longer for his incompetency

Shurmur PaulN : 1:41 pm : link Was a disappointment, he was supposed to be a great game caller, he was not, he did not find ways to get Barkley out in space enough for me to even consider him mediocre, the best thing that happened was that the team did not pack it in.

Was a disappointment, he was supposed to be a great game caller, he was not, he did not find ways to get Barkley out in space enough for me to even consider him mediocre, the best thing that happened was that the team did not pack it in.



Supremely immoble Qb coupled with a mess of an interior OL most of the year will do that. Consistent A-gap pressure is very hard to deal with for any offense.



Supremely immoble Qb coupled with a mess of an interior OL most of the year will do that. Consistent A-gap pressure is very hard to deal with for any offense.

Even with a mediocre RG in Brown and Hernandez steadily improving at LG, there was great improvement. Now you got Zietler which is a big step up from Brown and Hernandez with a full year under his belt. And Pulley who wasnt great but not terrible to battle it out with Pio for the starting job.

Was a disappointment, he was supposed to be a great game caller, he was not, he did not find ways to get Barkley out in space enough for me to even consider him mediocre, the best thing that happened was that the team did not pack it in.







Supremely immoble Qb coupled with a mess of an interior OL most of the year will do that. Consistent A-gap pressure is very hard to deal with for any offense.



Even with a mediocre RG in Brown and Hernandez steadily improving at LG, there was great improvement. Now you got Zietler which is a big step up from Brown and Hernandez with a full year under his belt. And Pulley who wasnt great but not terrible to battle it out with Pio for the starting job.

I think Barkley was a huge factor too. Saw more old school two gapping later in the year, which was a defense designed to contain a player like Barkley.

None Thegratefulhead : 2:23 pm : link He inherited a 3-13 dysfunctional team with a beloved, old declining QB and diva WR that just signed a 95 million dollar contract. Surmur had zero head coaching success in his previous endeavor.



They only won 2 more games than the previous year with a much better but still shitty OL, healthy receiving corp and an amazing running back.



He will have a very new roster this year. It should be better. I can't hold him accountable for last year. This year, he needs to be accountable. Shurmur and DG need to be right about Eli. If they are not, they are not the right people to bring and develop the new one.

Mixed bag so far... Dan in the Springs : 2:30 pm : link pros -



Professionalism in the face of adversity, an underrated trait but really important in this time of transition/turmoil. I really liked how they went about dealing with a 1-7 start and trading off of assets by the organization. It was definitely not the start they had envisioned but there was no quit in the team and that starts at the top.



Talent development - as mentioned before many of us had our doubts about Hunter and not without good reason, but the OL showed improvement throughout the season. Same is true throughout our team - offense and defense was stocked with new/young/inexperienced players, many (IMO) played above expectations and kept the Giants in games. There is reason to believe that solid coaching was happening to develop that talent.



Cons:



Slow start - who wants to lose? Why are some organizations able to capitalize on the league's unfamiliarity with their systems and others struggle to execute their own game plan? Don't like that our new coaching staff ended up being the latter and not the former. Would really like to see the team start off hot for once. This is something that Reid seems to have figured out in the past five years or so - come out of camp executing at a high level and win games. We need to be the same kind of team and I place the inability to do so squarely on the HC.



Game-time decisions - as has been noted, there have been some questionable ones. I am not the most qualified to judge and think people overrate their own opinions on what the right in-game moves are, but the consensus is clear - too many errors in decision-making on the fly that cost us close games. This must be corrected going forward.



If PS and company want to start being viewed as solid professional coaches they better address both of their glaring opportunities before long. Fair or not, there is now a legacy of failure PS is facing and the only cure for that is winning, especially the close and intra-divisional games.

Actually. Hal Hunter gets lambasted here but look at the garbage he had to work with last year and then we cut Flowers and Omameh, lose Halapio then Greco slides in at OC, then he moves to RG so Pulley moves to OC and then we grab Jamon Brown off the street and the offense was improving in the second half of the year. Two opening day starters remained at the end of the year and we played 3 different Centers and 3 different RGs and two RTs. To get those guys ready off the street and into the playbook and actually win a few games and score a bunch at the end is a testament to good coaching. On the money Joey as usual.



I like Shurmur, he did make some bone headed decisions but he's a smart guy and he has the right temperament and attitude to make it here. Shula and Bettcher both have good track records, and I expect both units to make big strides in year 2 of brand new systems. Overall the jury is out but i have faith in them as a whole.

Shurmur sucks O Butter Giants 2019 : 3:45 pm : link Giants miss the playoffs in 2019, he should be gone. If McAdoo didn't last 2 seasons (made the playoffs once) then why should Shurmur keep going?



For that road Eagle game alone, he is on a short leash. There is NO reason why they should've lost that game up 19-3.



Going for 2 with the first Barkley TD leaving points off of the board, throwing the ball before the half and taking the ball out of Barkley's hands made NO sense. He did the same on the final drive (with good field position too) vs Dallas. Barkley didn't touch the ball once, isn't that why you drafted him second overall? He is a moron.

what is bad about this situation mdc1 : 5:12 pm : link is that we are so bad that owners won't fire him for quite some time even he fails again as we would have a lack of confidence by players. This is a painful reality of shitty player selection and development over the years. Lower tier team characteristics and you are stuck with failing coaches not knowing what is wrong.

Terrible clock managment. bradshaw44 : 5:16 pm : link And questionable decision making early in games. Going for two after scoring a TD on the opening drive against Philly was such a stupid move. They leave a lot to be desired. I think they can improve with better pieces to work with.

Quote: Giants miss the playoffs in 2019, he should be gone. If McAdoo didn't last 2 seasons (made the playoffs once) then why should Shurmur keep going?



For that road Eagle game alone, he is on a short leash. There is NO reason why they should've lost that game up 19-3.



Going for 2 with the first Barkley TD leaving points off of the board, throwing the ball before the half and taking the ball out of Barkley's hands made NO sense. He did the same on the final drive (with good field position too) vs Dallas. Barkley didn't touch the ball once, isn't that why you drafted him second overall? He is a moron.



BM was fired for losing the team. The team had zero respect for him. Once that happens the coach has no value anymore. The Players seem to fight for Shurmur. That's why you wouldn't fire him if the team slightly improves and still misses the playoffs.

Incomplete RobCarpenter : 5:36 pm : link But Shurmur has a lot to prove this year.



What annoyed me last year to no end, though, was when Shurmur would take Barkley out on a series after he had a long run, and he'd put in Gallman - usually when they were inside the red zone. And the running game would, of course stall.



The second half of the Eagle game was a head scratcher as others have noted here.





And questionable decision making early in games. Going for two after scoring a TD on the opening drive against Philly was such a stupid move. They leave a lot to be desired. I think they can improve with better pieces to work with.



Why is that a stupid move. Eli didn't throw the ball to a wide open TE. Players need to execute. Shurmur saw something he liked there on film or during drive. He can't go out there and execute basic shit for these guys.